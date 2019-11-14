"The Independent Ukraine's Painful Journey Through the Five Stages of Grief"

In my July 25th article “Zelenskii’s dilemma” I pointed out the fundamental asymmetry of the Ukrainian power configuration following Zelenskii’s crushing victory over Poroshenko: while a vast majority of the Ukrainian people clearly voted to stop the war and restore some kind of peace to the Ukraine, the real levers of power in the post-Maidan Banderastan are all held by all sorts of very powerful, if also small, minority groups including:
- The various “oligarchs” (Kolomoiskii, Akhmetov, etc.) and/or mobsters
- Arsen Avakov’s internal security forces including some “legalized” Nazi death squads
- The various non-official Nazi deathsquads (Parubii)
- The various western intelligence agencies who run various groups inside the Ukraine
- The various western financial/political sponsors who run various groups inside the Ukraine
- The so-called “Sorosites” (соросята) i.e. Soros and Soros-like sponsored political figures
- The many folks who want to milk the Ukraine down to the last drop of Ukrainian blood and then run
These various groups all acted in unison, at least originally, during and after the Euromaidan. This has now dramatically changed and these groups are now all fighting each other. This is what always happens when things begin to turn south and the remaining loot shrinks with every passing day,
Whether Zelenskii ever had a chance to use the strong mandate he received from the people to take the real power back from these groups or not is now a moot point: It did not happen and the first weeks of Zelenskii’s presidency clearly showed that Zelenskii was, indeed, in “free fall“: instead of becoming a “Ukrainian Putin” Zelenskii became a “Ukrainian Trump” – a weak and, frankly, clueless leader, completely outside his normal element, whose only “policy” towards all the various extremist minorities was to try to appease them, then appease them some more, and then even more than that. As a result, a lot of Ukrainians are already speaking about “Ze” being little more than a “Poroshenko 2.0”. More importantly, pretty much everybody is frustrated and even angry at Zelenskii whose popularity is steadily declining.
Factors beyond “Ze’s” control:
Still, it would be an oversimplification to bring it all down to Zelenskii’s total lack of experience in politics. There are objective factors which make any kind of resolution of the Ukrainian problem very complicated, even for a very strong and principled leader. Here are some of them.
1. The Ukraine is a completely artificial country composed of no less than 4 different regions: the western Ukraine (Lvov), the southern Ukraine (Odessa, Nikolaev), the eastern Ukraine (Donbass) and the north-central Ukraine (Kiev). It is important to stress here that these regions do not have well-defined borders so one map might show them quite differently from another one. Here are three examples to illustrate this point:
2. The concept of an “independent Ukraine” has always been based on strong ideological founding myths. For example, the expression “independent Ukraine” is a contradiction in terms since in order to be a “ukraine” – that is a frontier/border region, you need to be “the ukraine of something”, of some other entity, like say “Serbian Krajina in Croatia” or the “Siberian Ukraine” in Siberia. These myths include all the silly stuff we have already heard (the ancient “Ukrs” built the pyramids, spoke proto-Sanskrit, taught Buddha, dug the Black Sea, came from Mars, were mentioned by Herodotus [who himself was Ukrainian] etc. etc. etc.) but also a few absolutely crucial recent founding myths. including:
- The Euromaidan was a “revolution for dignity” which was supported by the vast majority of the people of the Ukraine. All the shots that day were fired by “Russian agents”.
- The war in the East was started when Russian agents seized official buildings and guns leading to a “covert invasion” (whatever that means) of the Russian armed forces.
- The so-called “LDNR” leaders are Russian FSB agents, mafia thugs and terrorists who oppress the local population which does not support them.
- The Ukrainian armed forces defeated the “Russian hordes” and successfully stopped “Putin” who was planning to invade the entire Ukraine. The Russians still have such plans and are ready to strike.
- The new and improved Ukrainian armed forces are ready to liberate every inch of Ukrainian land.
- The White European Ukraine stands ready to defend Europe against the Russian Asiatic hordes threatening it.
- The “entire world” (no less!!) is united against Russia in support of the Ukraine.
- The Donbass and Crimea will be liberated from the Russian invaders and their local collaborators who will all be carefully interrogated in special filtration camps and all the disloyal elements will be eliminated.
3. Now this set of ideological imperatives makes for a very easy to understand “program” for low-IQ wannabe storm-troopers, but it makes for an insurmountable set of obstacles to the Minsk Agreements or the Steinmeier Formula (which is simply an explication of the terms of the Minsk Agreements). The fact that it was “their” President (Poroshenko) who gave his approval to both of these makes no difference to the nationalists. The main psychological/ideological problem is that the Minsk Agreements and the Steinmeier Formula both obligate the regime in Kiev to negotiate directly with the leaders of the LDNR. So far, nobody in the powerful minorities mentioned above is ready for such a compromise. Why? Simply because IF the government in Kiev finally agrees to talk with the Novorussians then the entire recent ideological basis for the Euromaidan (mentioned above) comes tumbling down. IF the LDNR leaders are not Russian agents and terrorists, then they represent the people of Novorussia and if the people of Novorussia have elected these people, then it is the people of Novorussia who want nothing to do with the ugly “Banderastan” which the AngloZionists and the Ukronazis attempted to impose upon the people of the Ukraine in a bloody (and, not to mention, totally illegal) coup.
The Russian narrative is winning
Another major problem for Zelenskii are two competing narratives: the Ukronazi one and, shall we say, the “Russian” one. I have outlined the Ukronazi one just above and now I will mention the competing Russian one which goes something like this:
- The Euromaidan was a completely illegal violent coup against the democratically elected President of the Ukraine, whose legitimacy nobody contested, least of all the countries which served as mediators between Poroshenko and the rioters and who betrayed their word in less than 24 hours (a kind of a record for western politicians and promises of support!).
- All, repeat, ALL the steps taken to sever crucial economic and cultural links between Russia and the Ukraine were decided upon by Ukrainian leaders, never by Russia who only replied symmetrically when needed.
- Even with international sanctions directed at her, Russia successfully survived both the severance of ties with the Ukraine and the AngloZionist attempts at hurting the Russian economy. In contrast, severing economic ties with Russia was a death-sentence for the Ukrainian economy which has now become completely deindustrialized.
- Now that the Ukraine has been completely deindustrialized, all she can export are either people or land/soil. In the case of people, we are talking primarily about cheap manual labor and prostitutes to the West and engineers and technical specialists towards Russia (especially engineers and scientists of the now defunct, but formerly very powerful, Ukrainian military industrial complex). In terms of land/soil, the party “servant of the people” is now advocating a new law which will do to Ukrainian land/soil what the famous “vouchers” did to the Soviet economy: put it all in the hands of crooks and billionaires.
- Crimea is gone and nothing will ever change that, least of all an attempt by Kiev to reconquer Crimea by force (Crimea is currently one of the most defended spots on the planet).
- While some western politicians simply cannot make a mea culpa and admit that they completely misread, misunderstood and mismanaged the entire Ukrainian crisis, most folks in the West are already seeing a very simple sentence written on their mental walls: the Ukraine is a dangerous failed state with only one thing left to plunder: the Ukrainian soil. In contrast, Europe really needs Russia on all levels, from energy to defense. This is especially true now that Russia and China are embarking on truly gigantic common projects.
- Russia is now strong enough to take on a combined attack of NATO forces. The LDNR forces are smaller than the Ukrainian military, but much better trained, commanded, equipped and supported and they are most likely to defeat any Ukronazi attack. Still, should a Ukrainian attack be successful and the future of the LDNR be at risk, Russia could stop any such invasion without even deploying ground forces into Novorussia.
For Zelenskii or, for that matter, for any other Ukrainian leader the above contradictions are unsolvable and every step taken in a direction of pragmatism, no matter how small (and ALL his steps so far have been small), gets an immediate reaction of outrage and threats by the hardcore Nazis of Poroshenko & Co.
Some of the threats made by these Ukronazis are dead serious and the only person who, as of now, kinda can keep the Ukrainian version of the Rwandan “Interahamwe” under control would probably be Arsen Avakov, but since he himself is a hardcore Nazi nutcase, his attitude is ambiguous and unpredictable. He probably has more firepower than anybody else, but he was a pure “Porokhobot” (Poroshenko-robot) who, in many ways, controlled Poroshenko more than Poroshenko controlled him. The best move for Zelenskii would be to arrest the whole lot of them overnight (Poroshenko himself, but also Avakov, Parubii, Iarosh, Farion, Liashko, Tiagnibok, etc.) and place a man he totally trusts as Minister of the Interior. Next, Zelenskii should either travel to Donetsk or, at least, meet with the leaders of the LDNR and work with them to implement the Minsk Agreements. That would alienate the Ukronazis for sure, but it would give Zelenskii a lot of popular support.
Needless to say, that is not going to happen. While Zelenskii’s puppet master Kolomoiskii would love to stick this entire gang in jail and replace them with his own men, it is an open secret that powerful interest groups in the US have told Zelenskii “don’t you dare touch them”. Which is fine, except that this also means “don’t you dare change their political course either”.
So what might happen next?
The personal future of Poroshenko and his Ukronazis will be decided in the US. If Trump prevails over the Clinton-Biden gang, then there is a tiny theoretical chance that a joint “go ahead” between the US and Russia could give Zelenskii the go-ahead to begin denazifying the Ukraine. I find this hypothesis most unlikely. Failing that, Russia will embark on a policy of unilateral actions and decisions. What might these be?
To answer that we need to look at Russia’s real conditions (as opposed to the official ones). They are pretty straightforward:
- Crimea is Russian forever
- Kiev will not be allowed to seize Novorussia by force
- The Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO
- Russia will not pay alone for the reconstruction costs of the Ukraine
- Russia can live with a unitary, but confederated, Ukraine
- Russia can also live with whatever is left following a breakup of the Ukraine
- Unless a viable solution is found, and in a reasonable time frame, Russia can, and will, recognize the LDNR and even allow it to re-join Russia (under what kind of status legally is yet to be determined as there are several possible options here)
They first obvious key question here is this: can the AngloZionist Empire do anything to prevent the Russians from achieving their goals as outlined above?
My personal answer is no, the Empire does not have the means to impose something different from what Russia wants, at least not in the Ukraine. This is not only because of Putin vs the clueless western leaders, it is simply that the Russians have a huge historical and geographical advantage in the Ukraine over any combination of western powers. True, Russia did pathetically drop the ball, but things are now clearly changing and Russia is now in a rather enviable position in which she can rely mostly on unilateral actions (such as handing out Russian passports) while letting the Ukronazi occupied Ukraine slowly destroy itself.
So what happens if nothing happens?
How do you say “Lasciate ogni speranza, o voi che entrate” in Ukrainian?
And since a (currently entirely theoretical) “united West” can’t do anything to prevent Russia from reaching one of the outcomes acceptable to her, neither can any Ukrainian President, Zelenskii or other.
Right now, the supporters of a Banderastan are going through the famous Kübler-Ross stages of griefs: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance: currently, most of them are zig-zagging between bargaining and depression; acceptance is still far beyond their – very near – horizon. Except that Zelenskii has nothing left to bargain with.
The prospects for the future of the Ukraine are rather grim, at least in the short to mid term. What will actually happen is impossible to predict (it is much easier to say what will not happen), but here are a few options I find credible:
A collapse of the central authority followed by a surge in violence and a break-up of the rump-Ukraine into some entity in the West. The south will probably seek quasi-independence to make business with Russia while most of the violence will take place in the north-central region which is very polarized and only silent because of the fear of the SBU and/or Nazi deathsquads. As soon as Kiev loses control, these regions are likely to rise up. If that happens the current line-of-contact will become an international border between the LDNR and the rest of the Ukraine. Most UN members will not recognize the LDNR (fear of Uncle Shmuel) but one will: Russia. And that will be the end of the “independent Ukraine” as we know it.
I would never exclude a last minute patriotic coup or, even more likely, counter-coup by Ukrainian patriots in the armed forces, not necessarily one supported by Moscow, but one which will at least replace frankly rather demented Ukronazis with more pragmatic people. There are plenty of such people in the Ukraine, some are known and some are less known. If I were “Ze” I would keep an eye on Vadim Rabinovich, not because he is my personal ideal candidate, but because he is very smart and very well connected. He is not at all popular in the Ukraine, but he has strong support in the West and in Israel. Check out this rather interesting Wikipedia article on Rabinovich and see why he is a typical “мутный типчик” (roughly, an “unclear” guy – meaning somebody you would suspect of being a crook). He is unlikely to ever be elected by the people. But he, or somebody like him, might make a good “anti-Nazi” front-figure for a coup (or counter-coup) should the need for such a figure become useful to the Empire. By the way, the Kremlin’s reaction to a Rabinovich (or similar) led coup (or counter-coup) would be just like when Iulia Timoshenko came to power: they will work with any person who is a pragmatist and who can deliver on promises.
Finally, a war in the East is always, and by definition, a possibility for as long as a rabidly russophobic regime is in power in Kiev. From a purely military point of view, any Ukrainian attack against the LDNR would be suicidal: either the Novorussians will take care of the attacking force, or the Russians will. But either way, the Ukrainian attacking force will be destroyed. From a political point of view, however, such an attack might make sense simply because this would be a gigantic distraction allowing all the Nazi rats to leave the sinking ship and quietly slip away. Finally, there is no doubt that the Neocons have been dreaming of a (real, not fictional) Russian attack as a way to shock Europe back into total submission to Uncle Shmuel. This is also why I believe that a Russian counter-attack on Ukrainian forces might be limited to long range strikes (kinetic and electronic) and the imposition of a no-fly zone.
Conclusion Russia can wait, the Ukraine cannot
It’s really that simple. In fact, time was always on the Russian side here, even if not necessarily on the side of the people of Novorussia who have suffered through the horrors of this war. However, it appears now that the Novorussians have been successful in their efforts to turn a hodgepodge of more or less trained militias into a credible and disciplined military force capable of tactical and operational actions, in other words, capable of dangerous counter-attacks. Finally, Russian policies towards the rump-Ukraine and Novorussia are now all unilateral in nature, which gives Russia a great deal of flexibility.
With a weak leader like “Ze” the Ukraine looks stuck in the no man’s land somewhere between denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. The faster the Ukrainian leaders get to the “acceptance” phase, the less the people of the Ukraine will have to suffer (not that anybody in the Ukronazi leadership cares about the common people).
At the end of all arguments and theories, there is a crucial fact which cannot be ignored: the Euromaidan Revolution (which is what the coup against Yanukovich and the subsequent civil war in the Donbass are) has failed. In fact, it was stillborn from Day1 being built on an ideology which most Ukrainians did not share. Furthermore, this revolution alienated the most productive and richest parts of the Ukraine: the Donbass and Crimea. Next, the Urkonazi regime was soundly defeated by the Novorussian insurgents not once, but twice. Finally, by severing all economic ties with Russia, the independent Ukraine basically committed seppuku. None of that can be reversed or easily fixed.
As always, in the battle between ideology and reality the latter prevailed. The outcome of this struggle between ideology and reality was never in doubt, at least not for rational, pragmatic, people, and so the blood and tears of all those who needlessly died, were maimed or had to become refugees will forever remain on the consciences of those who started this “revolutionary fire”: the leaders of the united West.
Thank you for a rational article about Ukraine. The sad thing is that it might take years to reach the “acceptance” phase.
It would take someone like Hitler to clean out the stables. Arrest is not a viable option as they will bribe their way out. These people need to be put down like rabid dogs. That is the only way to put an end to their mischief and it would be a deterrent to their replacements.
Personally, I suspect that the Ukraine is being deliberately depopulated to make way for waves of “refugees” from Israel. Another country that is still in the “denial” phase. Its military and political leaders know full-well that their strategic aims have all failed. The boot is now firmly on the other foot.
I suspect that Crimea was their preferred destination and hence the massive non-stop propaganda against Russia on that score. To give you an idea of how ridiculous it has all become, the UK no longer accepts medical degrees awarded by universities in Crimea.
There are reports this morning (11/14) that Kolomoiskii is proposing talks with Putin. This seems a promising development, if true.
Does the Saker have a comment?
It is always a relief when reality prevails over ideology, as The Saker says. And that will have to continue if catastrophic war, wrought from far afield, is to be avoided.
Oh no, if one of my kids earns a medical degree in Crimea, they won’t even allowed to practice medicine in the Islamist African-Paki-Arab-Indian shithole known as formerly-great formerly-Britain. Such a loss.
Vat a Schande.
Roman Dmowski, one of the creators of independent Poland, wrote in 1931 about Ukraine:
http://www.mysl-polska.pl/node/164
You got that right – what it’s all about is building a New Khazaria. But they’re neither giving up on their Greater Israel project between the two rivers, and hence more wars, conflict and chaos to drive out the native Arabs from the Middle East.
Crimea was to be the crown jewel of this New Khazaria, and the Khazars are not giving up on it, nor on other regions of the Caucasus that are to be part of this new Hebrew empire. The Jews are patient; they waited for thousands of years to get back Israel, and now they want Khazaria too. Their appetites are insatiable, as after all they want the whole world in the end. No? The whole world is Zion to them.
‘Murka in boundless greed seizes Ukraine,
“Vital US national interest.”
US now run by the likes of Strain,
‘Nother hide to post in Pinterest.
Much To Do About Nothing … Maybe
They certainly aren’t National Socialists, and arguably not nationalists. Nationalists are open to what is best for “the nation” regardless of where it lies on the political spectrum. Since they don’t consider the people in Donbas to be part of “the nation”, that means, if anything, they are useful idiots of Zionism.
That would be Kyivistan!…LoL
They may not be real [email protected] but they sure do look like it… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vhw4IdIO6Lg&feature=youtu.be
I can’t refrain to quote my own jest made on another post:
What is an ‘Ukrainian’?
“He’s a real nowhere man
Sitting in his nowhere land
Making all his nowhere plans for nobody”
Actually, a borderland (as ‘Ukraina’ was) is a ‘no man’s land’.
This matter has been brought up in the comment threads of other articles. I’ve been told that this change to just “Ukraine” was initiated by the post-coup government.
If The Saker chooses to write “the Ukraine”, he may certainly do that. I’m sure he has his reasons.
Your spell checker may have added “the” to Ukraine at one point in time. Grammar is not immune to political revision.
Kolomoiskii is the real hidden owner/controller of the company that bribed the Bidens. He has a finger in lots of pies. His pretense to leaning towards Russia is his way to try to get the Americans to stop attempts to get at the many millions that he stole from his own Ukrainians bank – fake loans to his companies.
Of course, the Russians understand all of that. This theater is aimed at the Americans – not at the Russians. 🙂
Igor Kolomoisky Makes A Mistake, And The New York Times Does What It Always Does
Maybe they should import 20 million Muslims from Pakistan, that will fix everything.
This is just one of many considerations, in the end, with Ukraine’s failure as a state, which is in progress, Benya knows that some people from FSB and FSO are looking at him. Of course, he needs to be very on time to make a run to Israel’s safety or, for that matter, simply remain there.
For the Ukrainian state to break up, there need to be some forces interested in a break-up. You won’t find such forces inside the Ukraine.
What is Ukrainian South-East? In pure political terms, “South-East” is a bunch of oligarchs, who are all integrated into Ukrainian system, and have no reason to seek independence from Kiev, especially if it means getting slapped with Western sanctions.
Even the Kremlin doesn’t show much interest in breaking up the Ukraine, so why the hell would it break up?
It’s worth pointing out that the so-called “Novorossia movement” started out as Akhmetov’s project to win concessions from new Kiev regime. It was then quickly hijacked by Strelkov, a man who actually wanted to break up the Ukraine, and it is because of Strelkov, that Donetsk and Lugansk are now de-facto independent. Without similar figures to lead secessionist movements elsewhere in the Ukraine, this break-up that Saker keeps talking about will never happen.
If you had read the article, you would have seen this:
The piece explains in detail why the Ukraine (i.e. the border region) is not a united, organic country.
In English, some country names take the definite article if the name has a specific meaning, e.g. “the Netherlands,” or is derived from another geographic name, hence “the Gambia” along the Gambia River, “the Congo” etc. Other countries’ names were traditionally understood as the designation of regions. For example, the Sudan is officially the Republic of the Sudan.
In the original Russian and Ukrainian, there are no articles at all.
Putler must really want Ukraine to fall back under his control – seems like every other article here at UNZ is devoted to a Ukrainiain topic (but they’re all one and the same taken from the Moscow playbook). Too bad the fool ever lost control of Ukraine in the first place (he obviously backed the wrong horse when he courted Yanukovych). All of Ukraine’s doomsayers have been crying about Ukraine’s demise for the lat 25 years, yet the fact is that it’ s getting stronger and stronger every year, and Russia is loathe to attack it again. One more thread to toss into the “made for Saker’s Suckers” wastebasket.
Twenty-one occurrences of “Nazi”.
Do you doubt it’ll come to that? Krakow is on its way to becoming Little Bombay. Gotta have that “tech”.
I didn’t think that even a gypsy had such a short memory as you? I answered all of these questions for you about a week ago? What’s the matter, too much tuica on the brain?
“What is a Ukrainian”?
Why he’s a citizen of a country called Ukraine who want a better future for himelf and his children. He’s not really that much different from most human beings around the planet. Here take a look:
They come from all walks of life, doctors, teachers, construction workers, programmers, students, retirees, clergymen, men, women children etc; etc; Your deep Ukrainaphobia doesn’t mesh well with your phoney Christian veneer that you try so hard to cultivate. You’re really a very pathetic, creepy individual. 🙁
I have no idea why interventionists thought this would work. But it sounded mighty depressing.
The EU was all on board with this, it’s in their region, According to them they need immigrants.
Some of my favorites students and lab assistants, I think were from the Ukraine — i only hope they are safe and well.
What a mess. A needless mess.
While the currency is used to boil rice.
How 98% of Americans feel about the Ukraine BS:
It was “the” Ukraine before it became a legal, political entity, a recognized state with defined borders, right or wrong, and with or without your approval. The various tribes in old “the” Ukraine (disconnected tribal regions attached to other powers and therefore considered borderlands) felt they had enough in common linguistically and culturally to want to form a proper country.
I don’t know of a country anywhere that isn’t a Mulligan’s stew – USA, Russia, England, Greece, etc. and therefore “completely artificial”. Each of these countries is as inorganic and disunited as Ukraine, or worse, made up as they are of various racial and ethnic groups who don’t identify with each other.
The USA and Ukraine are different cases. USA was founded as “the United States of America” according to the Articles of Confederation.
Look, Mr. Saker, if you are hostile to Ukraine or The Ukraine and all its citizens who are culturally and ethnically Ukrainian by their own definition, that is okay by me. You really should come right out and say so, however.
Wikipedia:
I have the impression that The Ukraine means that it is part of something else while Ukraine means that it is an independent entity. So maybe the Saker expresses his wishes with the prefixed article.
btw. Dutch people write “Nederland” in single and without any article. It is the continuation of the seven provinces (now twelve). Is or Are? That is a matter of style. Together with overseas territories (Antillen) it is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
I had the same thoughts. Zelenskii should show a similar coffin with the text “This one is still empty” and then start rounding up the terrorists. He finally has a good excuse.
Thank you Saker and Unz for the very interesting article .
I wonder what has been the role of Germany in the ucrainian disaster . Being the germans big defecators I have the feeling , just the suspiction , that they contributed to the ucranian disaster out of their genetic drang nach osten nordic greed , is that right ?
Anyway since the ucranian disaster the cohesion of the EU is going going down . Germany which was gifted with the german reunification , is less and less trusted spetially in south Europe , and even less in the EU far west , in England which is going out of the EU .
Most of the people in the EU would like to keep collaborating with the US , of course , but also with Russia and with the rest of the world . Most of the people in the UE are scared of the dark forces operating in Ucrania trying to provoque a war with Russia .
As a curiosity in 1945 the jewery asked Stalin to give Crimea to the jews , Stalin refused .
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/164673/crimea-as-jewish-homeland
I said this tongue in cheek somewhere else (Steven F. Cohen article) but it does make sense.
The stupid name-calling like the term “ukronazi” makes this article look like a rant like North Korean communiques or the ravings of some Arab despot’s propagandist. It is not better than calling “The Saker” a “Moskal”, “Sovok” or “Putler’s stooge” etc. He should keep this lingo to directly “debating” “Ukronazis” on twitter or youtube commentst etc. not for an article that is supposed to be a serious analysis.
I understand that it is hard for a Russian nationalist to accept that the majority of Ukrainians don’t want to belong to their dream Russkiy Mir, they were seduced by the West, which is more attractive with all its failings, because mostly of simple materialistic reasons. Ukrainians happily go to EU countries that now allow them in as guest workers. The fact, like it or not that majority of them chose the West over Russkiy Mir despite being very close to Russians in culture, language, history etc. He is still in the first stage of grief it seems.
Touching. (Really, no sarcasm implied.)
All in all, Ukrainians are probably way above average in most human characteristics. The area of Ukraine is by planetary standards one of the best available: arable land, great rivers, Black see, pleasant and liveable.
But it is 2019 and life in Ukraine is barely better than it was 25-50 years ago, population has actually dropped from its peak in early 1990’s. Millions of Ukrainians live abroad (I know some of them) and have – to be polite – at best an ambivalent attitude towards their homeland. Almost all of them prefer to be somewhere else, even to become someone else.
Now why is that? A normal society would have enough introspection to discuss this, to look for answers. Throwing a temper-tantrum on a big square in Kiev every few years is not looking for a solution. That is escapism, Orange-this, Maidan-that, ‘Russians bad’, ‘we are going West’, ‘golden toilets’, and always ‘Stalin did it’.
I don’t agree with the facile name-calling that sees Nazis everywhere and exaggerates throw-away symbolism. But Ukraine has not been functioning and it can’t go like this much longer. Not because it will collapse, it won’t, but because during an era of general prosperity Ukraine can’t be a unstable exception (oh, I get it, they are better than Moldova, good for them.)
Rebellions against geography are doomed. Projecting one’s personal frustrations on external enemies (Kremlin!) has never worked. Ukraine needs rationality – accepting that they will not be in EU, that attempting to join Nato would destroy Ukraine, and that they can’t beat Russia in a war. And following advise of half-mad and half-ignorant well-wishers from Washington or Brussels is a road to ruin. Nulands, Bidens and Tusks will never live in Ukraine, they really deeply don’t care about it. They have no skin in that game, it is just entertainment for them.
Or alternatively you can pray that Russia collapses – good luck waiting for that.
There is not much ‘drang’ left in Germany, so I think this is mostly fingers on the map post dinner empty talk.
Crimea is a jewel, but has one big problem: not enough water. But that’s also true about Izrael, maybe there is a deep genetic memory of coming out of a desert environment.
During WWII, Germany actually established settlements in Crimea. Think about it: there is a massive war, you have like 1-2 years, short on transport and resources, and you start sending settlers to Crimea – that’s how much drang-nach-osten types wanted it. And the Turks, etc… This must be driving them absolutely nuts.
The great Tucker-man.
Well , ask the greeks if there is some drang left in Germany , ask the italians ,the spanish, the portuguese …. ask all the ossies ……
I would like to point out that the richest man in Ukraine is a Muslim and the president is a Jew… what do “the salt of the earth” orthodox Christians have, besides being besieged by drudgery, corruption and outsiders? It’s a shame!
The mexicans are able to make fun of themselves , that`s a good thing . They have a joke which aplies also to Ukraina ( and other countries )
The mexicans say : when God created Mexico He gave Mexico everything ; land , mountains , plains , tropical forests , deserts , two oceans , agriculture , gold , silver , oil ……. then God saw how beautiful and perfect Mexico was and He though that He should also give something bad to the country to prevent the sin of pride , and then he populated Mexico with pure pendejos ,( idiots ) .
The same aplies to Ukraina . pure pendejos .
Of course Ukraine can’t blame all of its problems on outside forces, but only a fool would believe that having a war (whatever you want to call it, “proxy” or whatever) within a country is not going to hinder its economic development. Positive outside influence into Ukraine’s internal development in the form of investments and economic development is being curtailed due to foreign investments being delayed until the war in the east is resolved. But this of course, was one of the reasons that Russia invaded Ukraine in the first place, to arrest its economic development and create a chaotic situations to begin with. Russia has never been able to lead with a carrot, but only with a stick. 🙁
Russia is susceptible to collapse more so than many eoconomies around the worrld. Since the West changed the dynamics of the energy game around the world what happened to Russia’s economy? It’s learned to better feed itself, and that’s about it. One more jolt like in 2014, and Russia will be in another severe economic recession. It’s almost 2020, where are Russia’s automobiles, televisions, medical equipment, computers, pharmaceuticals etc; within the world markeplace?. I still only see Russian sunflower oil and buckwheat on the counters of the stores in my city?
My experience is that Ukrainians individually are far from being pendejos. But they are unable to act as a group or as a nation. (Well, they ‘act’, but it mostly somehow fails.)
Maybe it is the relative shallow and heterogenous history of Ukraine. Or – and this is what I have observed – a fundamental inner disloyalty to the Ukraine as a homeland. When one observes the assorted Porkys, Timoshenkas, Yanuks, the oligarchs, but also the crowds on Maidan, I get a sense that they are all about to leave Ukraine or are thinking about leaving. Societies can’t be built with one foot always at the airport, or in an old car in a 5-km column waiting on the border of Poland. Or Russia.
Another good article – thanks – Yep, the US/EU NWO is not going to let their “West Ukraine Isis” battalions and intel gang lose their funding , arms trafficking ops, or terrorist reputation. This is a no win situation in Ukraine and the West knows it – Even if NovoRossiya gets some independence, the Ukraine Isis will/can reek havoc and murder for a long time along the border. The modern Cheka { Ukraine Isis } has been modified for the security of the new Farmland owners – Monsanto, Cargill, DuPont and the rest of the Globalist Corporations and their ports close to Odecca.
One point of contention since it wasn’t made clear in this article – Novorussia consists of Luhansk and Donetsk, but not Kharkov. While Kharkov has more Russians than most other provinces of Ukraine do, it does not have a plurality like Donetsk and Luhansk.
Shoutout to quarter/half Poles USA citizens LARPing as Ukrainian patriots in the comments.
Even the Kremlin doesn’t show much interest in breaking up the Ukraine, so why the hell would it break up?
Follow the money my friend!
Some provinces send much more money to Kiev then they get back in “services”. So long as more loans from the EU, The USA and the IMF were forthcoming, that situation was not too bad. Now, the spigot is being closed. Hence the sad face of Mr Z when he met Trump in Washington.
This means that the provinces that are losing most from this internal transfer are going to be strongly motivated to stop sending money to Kiev. Kiev will lose control and that will fragment the country.
The Donbass was a big contributor to Kiev and got little in return – that was a major reason for their dissatisfaction. Everyone there could see that Kiev sent the money west and kept much for itself.
If the French provinces were to stop sending money to Paris, the Yellow movement would be totally unnecessary.
About 2.5 million Ukrainians have “emigrated” (you could also say “fled”) to the RF since 2014.
Per Bloomberg most of the outflow not to Russia has been to countries of Eastern Europe, esp. Poland.
“Ukraine was historically a marsh of Poland for centuries before it was a historical marsh of Russia”
That was mostly Galicia and Volhynia. It is a tiny part of today’s the Ukraine. In these areas, the Poles were landowners, the Jews their rent/tax collectors and the peasants were Ukrainian-speaking Slavs. Now, they are planning to sell the best farmland to “foreigners” (i.e. Jews) and the Slavs will become serfs once again.
Ukraine’s plan to sell farmland raises fears of foreigners
It did not include many important cities – Kiev, Odessa, Kharkov and a great many smaller ones. There was no access to the sea.
If you go further back in time, you can also claim that Smolensk and Moscow belonged to Poland. 🙂
Dear Liza,
Does this map mean anything to you?
It is obvious that time is on Russia’s side. I suspect that if a referendum were held on joining Russia, the Blue area would have moved west and Kiev would now be blue. Poroshenko only managed to hang on to the area at the very far west in the recent presidential election – the one with 93.77%
If I were a Ukrainian I would be pretty worried that my country could become Palestine V 2.0.
That is, Jews come in and buy up the land until they are able to put together parcels large enough to establish their own communities and overwhelm local populations. Of course these communities would be financially supported by Zion and the Diaspora, thus financially outflanking Ukrainians in their own territory.
Jews may also be behind large-scale purchases of agricultural land.
That would be a typical move, from the pov of historical precedents.
This would give Jews/Zionists a great deal of control of food supply in Europe and elsewhere.
Seriously, all agricultural lands in the Ukraine should be nationalized (hah!—back to the future) to protect them from foreign exploitation and to protect Ukrainians from losing control of one of their most significant natural assets (cf. Bolivia/lithium).
In the meantime, the question arises as to why, say, Monsanto can make a huge buck off these lands, and locals cannot. Lack of capital? Lack of business expertise?
The problem with your argument is that the ‘war’ in the east was entirely predicable. So was Crimea leaving and joining Russia. The people in charge in Kiev – presumably with 3-digit IQ – would think about it, plan for it, etc… They obviously didn’t. Instead they provided a needed catalyst to make it worse by voting in February 2014 to ban Russian language in official use, and the idiotic attacks on Russian speakers like in Odessa, that were neither prevented nor punished. The other side – in this case Russia and Russian speakers living in Donbas and Crimea – rationally took care of their own interests. Post-Maidan Kiev handed them all they could on a silver platter while busying themselves with silly slogans and videos of golden saunas.
Russia is actually one of the least susceptible countries to an economic collapse in the world – it is largely self-sufficient, has enormous resources that others will always buy, and has a very minimal percentage of its economy that deals with foreign trade. What they are susceptible to is the loss of value for their currency – and that has already largely happened since 2014. When it comes to energy, the countries that are low-cost producers are least impacted – who you should worry about are the numerous higher-cost producers like US shale, coal miners, or LNG gas that have huge upfront fixed costs and built-in high transportation costs. Russia and Saudis will be fine.
Back to the drawing board, what exactly is the plan in Kiev? If they know that having a war costs them investments, how do they end that war? It is highly unlikely that it would end with a victorious Kiev army conquering Donetsk (or Crimea). So what’s the plan?
It’s amazing how spectacularly inept all these interventions over the last decades have been. Iraq, Lybia, Syria, Yemen, the coup in Turkey but also Ukraine.
And I know that in the ME, the Isrseli policy, as iterated by Michael Orin is to let all sides bleed each other to death, and that part has been relatively successful until recently.
But in Ukraine, they were going to consolidate their control over the country from Kiev and force-march the Russians out of Sevastopol. And that part didn’t work at all, except as leverage to impose sanctions on Russia; but the long term goal of using Ukraine to overthrow Putin is now stuck in the Donbas.
My point being that it is the great fortune of the world that these criminal nitwits and fools in the State (War) Department and their helpers in the “intelligence” community are so arrogant and incompetent.
Anything is possible. It may come to a referendum, who knows. Or maybe things will for the Nth time shift around without the longtime residents having any say in the matter. It does not bother me that Crimeans voted to become part of Russia. If that is what ninety-something per cent of the good folks there wanted, who am I to say it is wrong.
I hope that Odessa ceases to be Ukrainian as well. Let Russia deal with that multicultural wonderland and its morally swampy history. As far as I know, most of the people there are Russian speakers anyway.
I only commented here in the first place to tell Mr. Saker that Ukraine is no worse/different than any other country anywhere when it comes to shifting borders and ethnicities (or races) going back hundreds of years. That was my only point. I’m not here to bash Russians; we all put our pants on one leg at a time.
Let’s get this straight. THE most artificial country is that dirty little spec in the Levant that is a ‘testament’ to Satanic Jew power and built on the blood of Gentiles. ‘The Ukraine’ is a natural state in comparison.
You don’t have to be hostile to Ukraine to see that it is FUBR.
But that won’t stop the US from treating it like another Israel toilet to flush billions of US dollars down.
The reason is that the locals have been getting royally screwed for almost 30 years by a succession of corrupt governments that justified their corruption by screeching about Russians, just like now.
Putin did not courted Yanukovich.
Putin courted (gave loans to) Yulia Timoshenko, the same way as later Putin gave loans to Marine Le Pen of France
You don’t know even the most recent and public history of ze Ukraine….
Well, how is the land so are the patriots.
Merkel (who herself was studying in Donetsk for few months) definitely has a hand in ze EuroUkrainian mess.
Afterall she met with Right Sector representatives one dayt before the final, bloody part of the coup started. And that meeting of “reporting on delivering at our commitments and asking Merkel about her delivery of her commitments” both with the next day start of “offence at the government” was announced by Right Sector yet another day before, 16 February 2014.
However i have reservations about Merkel representing German peoples, especially some alleged “genetical” trend of them to invade eastwards.
It was public, that Merkel’s everything including public phone is spied upon by USA “intelligence community”, and Merkel considered it normal and proper.
So it is clearly stated what she considers her allegiance and whom she considers her employees. Not citizens of Germany.
“Each of these countries is as inorganic and disunited as Ukraine, or worse, made up as they are of various racial and ethnic groups who don’t identify with each other.”
I am dubious about this suggestion. But more importantly, Ukraine or the Ukraine has had a violent revolution about every ten years. You simply cannot develop a stable government, economy or safe social system if you you overturn the the government via violence every ten tears.
That is the key differences and essential to any successful government, and more so for a democracy that holds as innate belief, a tolerance for difference even competing ideas held by its population. It is as if the only the only we are exporting is revolution as solution to differences.
Europendejos , if you want , it sounds nicer and anyway in all the EU we are more and more apendejados .
Smile , so much political correction is making us dumber and making us lose even the sense of humor .
> Russia has never been able to lead with a carrot, but only with a stick.
Russia offered dozen billions of loans and years ahead orders for Ukrainian industries. Those that Yatzenyuk begged to be re-started when he destroyed democratic government of Ukraine.
EuroMaidan tried to stole the carrot from Ukraine, and while it succeeded in stealing what Ukraine already picked, about 10%, the rest was kept safe of usurpers’ reach, and so they started looting Ukrainian economy instead. Hrivna fallen 3-fold – more than ruble.
> Positive outside influence into Ukraine’s internal development in the form of investments and economic development
EuroMaidan usurpers stopped real and ongoing investments from China and Russia by looting what investments arrived into Ukraine already. But at least they got $5 billions of investments from Nulland.
I like how “economic development” is listed as “outside influence”. I thought that any state or nation would claim being capable of their own economic development, but for EuroMaidania it is quoted as some miracle that can only be given from outside.
> foreign investments being delayed until the war in the east is resolved
And that was why EuroMaidan usurpers invaded Donbass and started the war. To preclude investments from the West after they stopped investments form China and Russia.
> create a chaotic situations
EuroMaidan proponent blaming chaotic situations. Precious. “Bees against honey” movement.
> Since the West changed the dynamics of the energy game around the world
Did it? how exactly? By making Ukrainian pipelines liability no one wants to touch with a pole?
> It’s learned to better feed itself, and that’s about it
But that is exactly what Ukraine knew how to do, and what EuroMaidania can not do.
While Russia is gaining this experience – EuroMaidania was and is destroying it, for the sake of being “not like Russia”. Way to go!
> One more jolt like in 2014
You mean the one when rouble fallen two-fold and hrivna three-fold?
Guess if the West could do it again – they would. But they can’t.
> where are Russia’s automobiles, televisions, medical equipment, computers, pharmaceuticals etc; within the world markeplace?
Russia is not packaging consumer goods. Russia is sending technologies, which others pack as consumer goods.
https://www.quora.com/Does-Russia-make-and-export-things-I-have-never-seen-anything-made-in-Russia
Ukraine could become one of those salesmen, packing Russian technologies into pretty wraps and selling around.
EuroMaidan usurpers feared that and prevented that.
EuroMaidan even destroyed Antonov company, which was one of just 4 companies in the world capable of building large airframes. Ensuring AirBus+Boeing+Tupolev/Ilyushin would have one competitor less. And as Antonov was el-cheapo vendor with strategy based on dumping – it was especially dangerous for Russian company, of the three. Thank you, guys, for removing this riddance out of Russian pathway. You did great service!
Beckow> the crowds on Maidan, I get a sense that they are all about to leave Ukraine or are thinking about leaving.
You do not need to “have a feeling” 🙂
The promise of “visa-less living and working in EU” was exactly what EuroMaidan crowd paraded as their aim and treasure, somehow magically warranted by the “Deep Association” that Yatzenyuk and Poroshenko later dragged feet for months, trying to delay signing of this economy suicide pact.
They were very public and honest about it. They claimed Yanukovich was somehow putting ball and chain on them all by giving the second thought to orders from Brussels. Aid in leaving Ukraine was the price they sold Ukrainian economy for. Ther were never shy in 2014 to speak about it.
Hapalong Cassidy> While Kharkov has more Russians than most other provinces of Ukraine do, it does not have a plurality like Donetsk and Luhansk.
There is a point. Kharkov in North-East and Odessa in South-West were trading cities, routing the official and smuggled goods streams and hosting the largest foreign goods markets. This clearly had impact upon mindsets of citizens and even more of cities elites.
People in Kharkov went to the streets right after the coup commited and without support they were at least equally numerous to all-Ukraine sponsored gathering of EuroMaidan #2.
But their leaders did not seek for independence, Kharkov city mayor Kernes openly shook hands with Andrey “White Fuhrer” Byletsky and expressed his care about his (not Kharkov citizens) safety in the night of Rymarskaya street murders, 2014 March 14th AFAIR.
People in Kharkov went against nazi from westernmost Ukraine regions (and even policemen) and stormed those out of their district government building. Who else did then?
They had a huge impulse, but they also focused the most efforts from usurpers to deflect and dissipate it. And little free resources the usurpers had back then.
Month later, in April, Kharkov was exhausted and pacified. But other regions of Ukraine were overlooked those two months.
However, it was that first month which gave people in Donetsk and Lugansk both time and examples to understand what is really going on (it was almost unbelievable that something like that can actually happen in XXI century in Europe, wasn’t it?) and learn their Ukrainian elites are prostituting them, and then find some other leaders which would have enough skin in the game to not sell them out.
You may rightly say Kharkov citizens did not resist for long. But have to admit the resistance of Donbass and Lugansk was in significant part based upon time Kharkov bought them in March and April 2014, and upon self-exposing that Kharkov’s fleeting but furious resistance forced EuroMaidan usurpers into.
“All, repeat, ALL the steps taken to sever crucial economic and cultural links between Russia and the Ukraine were decided upon by Ukrainian leaders, never by Russia who only replied symmetrically when needed.
Even with international sanctions directed at her, Russia successfully survived both the severance of ties with the Ukraine and the AngloZionist attempts at hurting the Russian economy. In contrast, severing economic ties with Russia was a death-sentence for the Ukrainian economy which has now become completely deindustrialized.”
No wonder saker deletes posts to his website containing info like these:
https://wits.worldbank.org/CountryProfile/en/Country/UKR/Year/LTST/TradeFlow/Export/Partner/by-country/Product/Total
https://wits.worldbank.org/CountryProfile/en/Country/UKR/Year/LTST/TradeFlow/Import/Partner/by-country/Product/Total
http://www.democracyhouse.com.ua/en/2018/ukraine-russia-trade-ties-trends-and-forecasts/
The top trade partner of *the* Ukraine is Russia. So his thesis is a little ‘shoddy math’ ish. The links have not been severed as he pretends.
“…the severance of ties with Russia…” The Ukraine is more tied to Russia than any other country, by recent trade volumes (as well as in traditional culture). Saker doesn’t like these facts to muddy up his thesis.
You don’t get it. Ukraine’s South-Eastern provinces are inanimate objects. They have no consciousness, no self-interest or free will. They don’t decide anything.
Donbass never decided to break away from the Ukraine. That choice was made for it by Strelkov, when he and his men occupied Slovyansk and began an armed confrontation.
The Ukraine used to export something like $20 billion worth of goods to Russia annually. It’s now closer to $5 billion, and Ukrainians are a lot poorer as a result.
The point is saker maintains it is completely de-industrialized. It is ‘dead’. Total trade of >40 B all partners, isn’t dead by a long shot. See what he says? ‘Death sentence’. Far from it. A decrease isn’t death. No doubt there has been a plunge. But saker is over stating it. Russia is still a center of gravity for the Ukraine.
I am so sick and tired of hearing the term nazi this and nazi that when referring to the situation in the Ukraine. The term nazi died in 1945 and should be left dead and buried. It was a stupid word created by the British during the war because of their inability to pronounce the German name for the NSDAP. The British and American media have a fetish for the word and will call any “right-wing” movement “nazi” if given any opportunity. This shows their total lack of creativity to come up with anything new and their deep obsession with anything to do with Hitler which borders on religious worship. I say get rid of the usage of the word on this site unless one is referring to the actual NSDAP party that existed until 1945.
They can practice medicine in China or the Philippines. Their mother is from these countries.
The difference is vast, namely, in that the ordinary, workaday ethnic Ukies won’t benefit from those billions in any meaningful sense. Anyway, we over here are overdue for a financial collapse, don’t you think?
Proto-Sanskrit, probably not; proto-Indo-Iranic, possibly. This is after all the old Scythian steppe and the Yamnaya heartland before that. I’ve written an essay on topic (link on name).
Sounds like a recipe for disaster, the credentials of some sort of backwards and retarded country that for whatever reason just wasn’t able to compete successfully with its peers. “G0 to the back of the class” Russia. 🙁
You forgot the ‘salo’ (in Romanian slanina) that food we share and goes so well with the tzuica and horilka (horinca in Romanian). Actually the fat is the one affecting the brain clogging the arteries and leading to apoplexy. Tzuica/horinca dissolves the fat clogging the arteries. I recommend that you shouldn’t have salo without horilka. It would make you less apoplectic.
” The best move for Zelenskii would be to arrest the whole lot of them overnight (Poroshenko himself, but also Avakov, Parubii, Iarosh, Farion, Liashko, Tiagnibok, etc.”
Saker, well said, it is also the best move Trump could make. To play with traitors will lead to death. I truly believe the American public would support Trump if he arrested the traitors.
I don’t know where or why you’ve devloped this Ukrainaphobia? If I wrote negative things about Romania or tried to cast some sort of aspersion on the existense of a Romanian nationality, I’m sure that you’d take unbrage too. The sad thing is that you seem too intelligent to sink to such a low level. Perhaps, it’s drilled into you from a young age and is just a hazzard of living in that part of the world?
You are an absurd cretin. Of course referring to current Ukraine as being controlled by Nazi’s is 100% accurate.
Ukronazis and Hitler Nazi’s have many alignments with eachother:
1. Bizarre, fundamentally paganist usage of ahistoric/religious images from a millenia ago as national symbols …that should have had no connection to national identity of either state in the 1930’s or now ( swastika and Tryzub) … even the UPA flag has more sense about it to any “Ukrainian ” state
2. Mass arrests and persecution of political opponents……I’m fairly sure that Ukronazi’s have arrested ( and maybe even killed) far more people in their first 5 years, that the Nazi’s ever did in their 6 year, pre-war time in charge
3. Mass killing and torture of the people of the Donbass- now take on board this is with Russia fighting the war of fighting the war that they are not even there ……and Russia/DNR/LNR basically conducting huge talks with west/Banderastan and making huge concessions every time they have been in a a hugely advantageous position or made a big breakthrough in the war. Even Nazi’s wouldn’t have used such a lousy pretext for instigating war against the people of Donbass – although at least the Nazi’s could govern their state…ukrops can’t govern f**k all without it descending into farce
4. Above average representation of freaks and/or highly camp idiots……Goebbels, Goering and Ribbentrop versus Avakov, “Yats” the yid, Poroshenko, Turchynov and many more – a lamentable contest
5. Neither would have got off the ground without Anglo-American funding
Just because the Nazi’s in the 30’s and 40’s were more competent does not take away the similarities
*the * Ukraine is not dead nor dying contrary to saker:
https://tradingeconomics.com/ukraine/gdp. (click on 10 y timescale)
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.KD.ZG?locations=UA
again, click on 10 y timescale or ad lib;
https://tradingeconomics.com/ukraine/exports
https://tradingeconomics.com/ukraine/imports
“…a death-sentence for the Ukrainian economy which has now become completely deindustrialized.”
saker has lost it:
“Now that the Ukraine has been completely deindustrialized, all she can export are either people or land/soil.”
saker needs to do some fact checking.
Thank you. Magnificent performance.
Upon reading this article it should become even more evident who were responsible for the downing of MH17
Pick whatever you want to believe.
Ukraine Special Focus Note
Tapping Ukraine’s growth potential
May 23, 2019
http://pubdocs.worldbank.org/en/927141558601581077/Ukraine-Special-Focus-Note-Spring-2019-en.pdf
Structural bottlenecks and slow reform progress lead to anemic growth in Ukraine
The rate of economic growth in Ukraine remains too low to reduce poverty and reach income levels of neighboring European countries. Following the 16 percent cumulative contraction of the economy in 2014-15, economic growth has recovered to 2.4 percent in 2016-17 and 3.3 percent in 2018. Faster economic growth for a sustained period of time is needed to reduce poverty which remains above pre-crisis levels. More needs to be done if Ukraine’s aspiration is to become a high-income country and to close the income gap with advanced economies. Today Ukraine is far from that goal. In terms of GDP-per-capita, Ukraine remains one of the poorest countries in the region—at levels of Moldova, Armenia and Georgia. Ukraine’s GDP per capita in purchasing power parity terms is about three times lower than in Poland, despite having similar income levels in 1990.
At the growth rate of recent years, it will take Ukraine more than 50 years to reach income levels of today’s Poland. If Ukraine’s productivity growth and investment rate remains at the low levels observed in recent years, overt the medium-term the growth rate will converge to almost zero per annum—productivity growth is offset by declining contribution of labor as Ukraine undergoes the demographic transition. Boosting total factor productivity growth to 3 percent per year and investment to 30 percent of GDP would result in sustained growth of about 4 percent per year over the medium- to long-term. Given declining total population this translates to GDP per capita growth of about 4.5 percent per year. These trends will not improve on their own, they can happen only through the implementation of appropriate policies that boost productivity and increase the returns on factors of production.
Ukraine – Economic Indicators- Moody’s
https://www.economy.com/ukraine/indicators
You have to start out ignorant to believe anything the World Bank has to say about Ukraine or Russia – total house of mirrors.
Russia is independent self supporting state.
Ukraine is a US welfare client…..that like Israel cannot exist as a modern state without aid.
When the Ukraine cleans its self up , pays off its debts, as Russia did for the USSR, then we’ll talk.
The three countries with the highest potential standard of living are Russia, Canada, and Australia based on the ratio of natural resources to population. Russia is a vast country covering eleven time zones with almost unlimited natural resources, including close to one half of the untapped arctic. You know what really gnaws at the jew and his Butt Bitch Amelikans? In the early 1990s the IMF sent in Jeff Sachs and his jewboys to plunder a prostrate former USSR. They had the vast resources of Russia almost within their grasp……..and then the Russian nationalists led by Vlad Putin snatched it all away.
This is exactly why the JudenPresse , JudenTV, and both Butt Bitch political parties relentlessly bash Russia with a hatred far beyond irrational.
There is no such tribe as Romanians , they are Wlachians.
The name of Romanians has been invented by thought.
What was ‘drilled’ into me was that the population inhabiting ‘these part of the world’ was always called Ruși or Ruteni by Romanians and I am rather unashamedly a ‘Russophile’. If there was some dislike of part of them, it was for the Uniates as Uniates in general (they had their counter-part in Romania, same Papist-Habsburg agents). Now it extends to those who made themselves agents of subversion of Orthodoxy under nationalistic pretenses (phyletism) along with the clowns of the Rodnoverya. It has something to do with Bucovina and Basarabia (proper) too, I admit.
I don’t the visible hatred for Ukraine and ukrainian on this site.
It seems they are almost bloodlusting to kill ukrainian and occupy their land.
Either ways, best of luck to ukrainian and Ukraine, may their sword arm be strong and their bullets strong. So far, despite Russia’s best effort, they can only take over Crimea and two border cities.
Acceptance of what, homo imbecilus? The fact that Ukraine holds the most fertile land in the whole world and Russo scum would
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chernozem
You see this distribution, clown? No doubt Russo dogs would love to colonize Ukranian people and get hold of that riches, and there is no doubt masonic scum would love to see that happen too, hence a lot of masonic energy and labor has been put in to break up Ukraine so Russo trash could take it. O Russo trash would love to get their filthy hands on all of Ukraine, not just Crimea, rest be assured. You fake ameros are such clowns. Very mental people who just don’t grasp reality well… it’s like you are living in a fantasy land there in Murica.
Isn’t it interesting how this Tatar-Dutch half-breed called Slacker is propagating taking over Ukraine, absorbing it, by his Russo dogs, hmm? It’s like his filthy Russo land doesn’t have enough land, it wants moar. And it wants to colonize Ukranian people, the real Russians. Most of Russia is not populated by Russians, but by people who speak Russian language and have Russian names. This very writer is by his own admission of Tatar (that is nomad; Tatars were nomads: you could use the word Huns because they lack any cultural designation whatsoever, for they never had any culture and culture is not what they produce) and Dutch origin. The other fake Russo Orlov is Cuman or Kipchak (certainly not of Slavic or Nordic origin — you know the kinds which created Russian nation). KGB bureaucratic drone Putin is of Ugro-Finnic origin, you know the kind which is defined by their small physical stature and pale complexion. Their Defense Minister is some kind of half-breed too. Look it up, half-Tuvan (Tatar nomad). Their chief general Gerasimov Valery is half-Mongol. No wonder that scum wants to assimilate and destroy real Russians, the Ukranian people. The Rus capital was always Kiev, never Moscow.
It’s a ploy of this half-breed Slacker by which he designates Ukraine as “the march” of his filthy Russo land, i.e. it is an intention of theft and colonization which that half-breed which speaks Russian language and carries Russian name is displaying there. Now who convinced these Tatar nomads they are Russians because they hold Russian names and know Russian language? Are those hundreds of millions of Africans English and le French because they speak French and English language and have their cultural names? Of course not. There is simply no biological conditions for Tatar nomads to be assimilated into Russian nation. Many of them are Altaic Asiatic people, not European.
Right, Communist Mike. The truth is that Jews were given free reign there to wreck Ukraine and steal as much as possible so conditions for break up of Ukraine and subsequent theft and colonization by Russian scum could be created. Jews there are just masonic players, former communists and their chilren, who got very rich after the end if USSR by stealing and appropriating public assets and stealing from the public purse. It could be anyone, but Jews were designated to do it so that the narratives which comes with the Jews could be conjured. Masonic Jesuit plague could have put anyone in charge there really.
You really are just a simple-minded fake American jester. Why do you think Russian nation and state was called Kievan Rus, hmm? Because it was a “borderland,” a “march,” of something? Ukraine is the 2nd birthplace of Russian nation (the first one being Novgorod I think, for that is where the Rus Viking tribe was stationed and merged with Slavic tribes to create Russian nation). Now what name it carries is of no consequence, the history clearly demonstrates what Ukraine is? Look.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kievan_Rus%27
Perhaps Ukaine should adopt its rightful name instead of that Cossack one impsoed by Muscovite “Czars” upon them. Ukraine is the Kievan Rus. It’s not a “borderland” of Moscow, it’s is the heartland of the Russia. Moscow was borderland of Russia when Kiev was the capital. Muscovite scum was just making Kievan Rus borderland of itself, that’s all.
They do consider Donbass people as their own; it’s Russo dogs and their special operatives who set up Donbass on the part of separation they are fighting. It’s separatists and Russos they are fighting there, not people of Donbass. They don’t ethnically cleanse occupied Donbass land, instead they consider and threat it as any other part of Ukraine (like that western part Lviv for example). I bet initial uprising was set up by Russo special forces by storming buildings and later on attacking Ukranian troops sent to restore the order. Donbass people were caught up in between all that. You have to understand that amero trash is working together with Russo one there. They are the comrades working to wreck Ukranian people and create conditions for them to be colonized by Russo scum. But Ukranians do not want anything to do with Russo trash. They belong with us. They state it by their own will. Ask them. Russo scum can take their Serbo dogs and return what they stole in Crimea. They say they cannot do it because of all the resources they have poured into building Crimea “after years of Ukranian neglection.” We shall have international donation rally and raise every dime Russo scum spent so they can be paid what they spent there to return what they had stolen.
So, the Rusi or Rutentsi had a name change? How many times have the Chinese had a name change in their evolution? Even the Romanians had several name changes before they settled on “Romanian”? , The vast majority of Ukrainians within Bukovina and Bessarabia remained Orthodox Christians. Why get way bent out of shape if a small handful of those that converted to the Union have damned their souls to the eternal flamess of hell, anyway? A Russophile Romanian (that’s what you are?). Sounds as eclectic as a Francophile German?. 🙂
Who said so, Russo dog? Russian trash has been saying that in order to take riches of Kievan Rus. Ukraine has low level of debt, in fact if they just imprison the oligarchy and confiscate what has been stolen, they will pay all the debt back. They don’t even have to pay it back. They can just declare that debt as odious debt and tell all the creditors to fuck off and ask those oligarchic thieves to pay them back. They don’t have to do anything. All they apparently owe is some fiat paper to some individual scoundrels. In the end Ameros are over 230 trillion usd, their accounting rules suspended so they can mask current debt levels still in creation while those derivatives are used to mask past debt… still they make over a trillion (official, the real level is much bigger) in budgetary debt and 800 billion in trade deficit, and nobody calls them bankrupt. Don’t make fool of yourself, Russo clown. The value of ukraine is far, far above few tens of billions of usd currency units they apparently owe capitalist scoundrels. As I said they can just declare it as odious and send those scoundrels in Russia to ask former president for their bucks. They do however have some cultural delinquency traits which are best visible in their corrupt dealings as well as some serious incompetence, but it is nothing which cannot be fixed. A few million Germans would make Ukraine run just fine I am sure. They are very capable organizers and administrators, and in time Ukranians will learn themselves German ways and behavior.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kievan_Rus%27
Learn fake amero. Contrary to your cultural upbringing, ignorance is not a “strength” and neither is stupidity.
If you read their history, fake amero imbecile, you will quickly learn this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kievan_Rus%27
Ukraine should really adopt its rightful name Kievan Rus instead of that one imposed on them by Muscovite “Czars.” Ukraine is the Kievan Rus. It’s not a “borderland” of Moscow, nor wishes it to be in any way, shape or form as they satted it many times I beleive. Ukraine is the heartland of the Russia. Learn history amero dogs. What Muscovite would want is of no concern for Ukranians. Tell me, why doesn’t Moscow become borderland of Kiev like it has always been, hmm? You see there what Muscovites were? You don’t have a single eye, fake Eagle.
This your link has few problems.
1. It does not split trade to industries. Hi-tech big added value and lo-tech slim added value – falls into the same “total”
2. It only shows one snapshot, not YoY dynamics.
3. The column “Export Product” shows exactly the same value – literally, 100% – for ALL the countries, all the rows. I wonder what we should deduce from it…
What about this, a perspective ?
https://wits.worldbank.org/CountryProfile/en/Country/UKR/StartYear/2011/EndYear/2018/TradeFlow/Export/Indicator/XPRT-TRD-VL/Partner/RUS/Product/Total
Russian Federation 19,819,713.34 17,631,749.45 15,077,259.13 9,799,143.63 4,827,717.88 3,592,865.62 3,943,217.84
2012 – $19,8B
2013 – $17,6B – the start of the coup
2014 – $15B – the coup won power but did entrenched yet and did not had time yet to enforce its ideals
2015 – $9.8B – the work started
2016 – $4.8B – 80% of 2012 exports are cut off, EuroMaidan means business
2017 – $3.6B – 82% of 2013 exports are cut off, coming to plateau ?
2018 – $3,9B – a slight rebound, plateau reached
So start calling yourselves Russians then. That will show those Ukrainian wannbes in Moscow.
Will Igor Mosiychuk be OK with that?
I am amused how “not-a-slightest-shade-of-Nazi” ukropeans are devoted to measuring “blood” and “genetic ancestry”.
Little problem is haplogroups: https://netotvetov.livejournal.com/38667.html
Ukraine: 43% “Indo-European” R1a, 21% pre-Aryan I2
Russia: 46% R1a, 23% “Finno-Hungarian” N
Will anyone say Finland is not of Europe, Hungary?
That being said, nature or nurture?
If “never-Nazi” ukropeans believe the blood matters so much, that they always are obsessed with proving Russians are genetically inferior to them (absolutely not Nazi trait, let the word sleep in peace), then what is their fuss about “going West” about? They can not change their own blood no matter what they do!
If ukropeans believe they can work on their own culture and one day catch up and overcome Russia in some perceived “Europeannes” – by changing their culture/nurture without wiping out their blood/nature – then why should they care to devotedly measure ancestries in Russian DNA pool?
What kind of split mindset is this???
> Why do you think Russian nation and state was called Kievan Rus, hmm?
Because it was not, so simple.
This term was made up for politic convenience CENTURIES after that state – and even that once huge and capital city – ceased to exist, deserted by most inhabitants.
> Tell me, why doesn’t Moscow become borderland of Kiev like it has always been, hmm?
Because Ukrainian jail of captive nations is corrupt and obsolete. Ukrainian dream is medieval, there is no place for it in 21st century.
Ukraine managed to occupy Sevastopol and Crimea in the lost years of 1990-s – but it failed to keep their favorite colony even for half a century.
Ukraine clings badly to Lenin’s booty of DKR lands – but even those slip out of Ukrainian’s armed gangs.
Lenin’s ancestry is flowing out of the Ukraine – city by city, region by region.
You dream of times when you could dictate Russia what to do and what to say, dreams – in public even, without realizing how foolish you look – about conquering Kuban and about tearing down Kremlin walls with Ukrainian tanks.
But those were not just medieval times you dream off, those were EARLY medieval times.
You obsession with bossing people around the world telling Anglos what English they are allowed to speak, and telling Russians what Russian language should be normative for them – has the same stem, Kulturträger complex of Ukrainian resentment, trying to rule upon neighbors again, like it used to thousand years ago for a century or two.
Move one. Sweden was once dominating Europe. Poland was once largest Slavic kingdom. But that won’t happen again. And Ukrainian empire will not raise from the dead too.
> A few million Germans would make Ukraine run just fine I am sure. They are very capable organizers and administrators, and in time Ukranians will learn themselves German ways and behavior.
So the ideal of EuroMaidan was to force Ukrainians under German diktat to be colonized and assimilated.
Indeed, nothing even remotely similar to Bandera’s masters from Third Reich planning, absolutely different unrelated utopia.
Ain’t them ukropeans simply amusing??? 😀
Somehow I think Moscow and Berlin would manage to negotiate justly cheap prices and strict enough quality control, for the plants German voluntary slaves would grow in the famed Chernozyom, now properly secured by German landlords. Why should we occupy the dirt of Ukraine, if we can just toss Germans some gas discount and have the harvests dillingly brought to our warehouses?
For you, Biff, etc.
My point is the ukraine isn’t dead. It isn’t dying. How have you shown Ukraine is dead or dying? Ukraine has plenty of foreign trade, and Russia is still #1 partner. How have you shown that is not the case?
Obviously Russia has been replaced in many channels, but it is still #1 like it or not. And the GDP numbers show Ukraine has bounced back. So it isn’t dying.
Ukraine GDP has been growing. Too bad for the deniers. saker hasn’t shown Ukraine is dying.
this link isn’t the world bank
https://tradingeconomics.com/ukraine/gdp
GDP growing.
I am not Ukranian, Russo clown. But I don’t like Russkies. Fakes. Frauds. Scum just like fake ameros. And to see this presentation of lies and intention of theft by masonic scum and their Russo comrades is more than enough to awaken even a bystander to action.
It is just a name, you imbecile. Names can change, and they do change all the time. The fact is that Kievan Rus is the heartland of Russia and Russian people. The fact is that Ukranians are more Russian than you Russkies will ever be. The fact is that the name “Ukraine+ came from Muscovite Czarist scum who referred to Kievan Rus’ lands as marches or borderlands of itself. For Kievan Rus or Ukraine Moscow is the march. That said, the only smart thing to do is to change the name of Ukraine into Kievan Rus as it was used to be, since the name Ukraine comes from Muscovites, and Muscovite thieves and aggressors are the greatest threat and enemy of Ukraine. Stealing, sending Russo special forces, volunteers and even its own soldiers without insignia parading as volunteers, etc. all are standard Russo behavior.
Ukraine is a free and independent country, Russo dog. Obviously you cannot comprehend these concepts as they are foreign to you. Ukraine does need help and Germans are most competent to help. Even you couldn’t have colonized and assimilated Ukranians, Russo imbecilic dog, how could Germans being on equal terms with Ukranians ever colonize or assimilate Ukranian people. You are obviously stupid. A true Russo dog.
The fact is that Ukraine needs help and expertise, and that Germans can help. Because you want to occupy and take “the dirt” of Ukraine, Russo dog. You see how little resources the Dutch have. They are forced to pump sea water out and make room for farming. You Russo dogs are occupying extremely large landmass already, a landmass which does not belong to you. Still, you are not using majority of your arable land even. But Russo dog does want to take Ukranian “dirt.” Still Russo dog desires more as witnessed by these propagandist and theft-intentioning pieces by Russo dogs. Do you know that that tiny Dutch state makes more on agriculture than Russia? Return what you already stole from Ukraine, you already stole Ukranian “dirt” in Crimea, you piece of shit, now you are insulting our intelligence by stating that you don’t need or want Ukranian land.
I’d dismiss this, as Putin is apparently doing. Kolomoisky is looking who else would provide money that he can steal. He, Porky, and others of their ilk stole Western loans so blatantly, that even US-controlled IMF is balking at giving Ukraine more money. So, Kolomoisky hopes that Russia will, so that he has more to steal. I hope that his hopes are in vain.
The entire Ukraine farce can be explained as a simple project…
Khazaria 2.0.
I met a Jew (American) in Ukraine over 20 years ago.
He told me the plan… Jews were returning to historically Jewish cities in Ukraine by the hundreds… buying up for kopecki on the Gryvnia anything they could.
Media outlets, banks, factories, beachfront land, farmland, apartments, etc.
The idea? Make Ukraine the next EU Country, and benefit from the huge potential of Ukraine.
I agreed with him at the time, that Ukraine had huge potential, I was there as an engineer working for German companies… but his lust for what could be ‘looted’ disgusted me.
Over the years, watching what happened there, I saw it clear. Jews wanted the country lock stock and barrel. They bought some, but stole more.
Then, they used Nudelman and the CIA to assist an obvious Mossad Operation… Maidan.
I saw, with my own eyes, the snipers perch on the square… more than 10 years before they used it.
The world is full of un-educated and oblivious people. 9/11 proves it.
The Jews think in terms of Centuries, and they hold grudges forever.
Eventually, Satan’s people will get what they are after, unless all others wake up.
Why don’t you wish for the gravity to disappear? This is as realistic as the wishes you made.
This is a standard CIA scenario, used in Sarajevo and Deraa before Kiev. So, Ukrainians bought an old stale show, swallowed it hook, line, and sinker.
But the Georgian snipers brought in 2014 to Kiev by Saakashvili started dying in suspicious circumstances, so those who are still alive rushed to Belarus and started deposing their testimony. They implicated a lot of Ukies, including former speaker Parubii, former MP Pashinsky, etc. It was well known (to those who did not keep their eyes wide shut for political reasons) that the sniper fire in 2014 on Maidan was from the building controlled by the coup leaders, who later tried to blame Yanuk for it. That’s why post-coup Ukrainian authorities got rid of the trees on Maidan: bullet holes in those trees indicated where the fire was coming from. But this recent testimony implicated particular people, who (surprise, surprise!) happened to be among the coup leaders.