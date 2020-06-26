"The Fall of Eliot Engel: Israel-Firster Defeated in Congressional Primary"

Sometimes listening to the morning news on television is a bit like entering into an alternate universe. Last Wednesday, the day after primary elections in New York State, CBS News reported that New York Congressman Eliot Engel was “facing a challenge” from Democratic Party challenger Jamaal Bowman. NBC News reported that Engel was “trailing.” The reality, according to the New York Times tally of the results that morning was that Bowman had beaten Engel by a margin to 60.9% versus 35.6% with more than 82% of votes counted. Even though it posted the numbers, the Times felt compelled to describe the apparently impending lopsided loss as if it were something less than that, as a “stiff challenge” for Engel.
The media deference to Engel derives from the fact that he is a protected species, possibly the leading Israel-firster in Congress. In 2003, Engel supported the invasion of Iraq and in the following year he organized a group of fellow congressmen to demand cuts in the U.S. contribution to the United Nations office that assists Palestinian refugees. He attended the infamous Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address to Congress in 2015 that many other Democratic lawmakers boycotted due to the insult to President Obama and afterwards called Netanyahu’s speech “compelling.”
Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Andrew Cuomo and Nancy Pelosi all had endorsed Engel, who has been in Congress for going on 32 years and currently heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Clinton explained that Engel “…is deeply committed to working with our allies to maintain American leadership on the global stage.” She was, of course, referring to Israel.
Engel was also endorsed by the Congressional Black Caucus even though Bowman is black, a demonstration of how politics in Washington works. Engel will in any event likely be replaced to chair the Foreign Affairs committee by a similar Jewish Israel-firster Brad Sherman of California, but his imminent defeat has already sent a shockwave through the centers of pro-Israel power in the United States.
Bowman, a progressive so-called Justice Democrat, is on record as favoring cuts in aid for Israel based on its human rights record. He has attacked Engel for being on the dole financially from defense contractors and also for being an active promoter of a military attack on Iran, even though the Iranians pose no threat to the United States. He has, in fact, made Israel something of an issue in his campaign, pointing out that Engel had been one of the few Democratic members of the House of Representatives to vote against President Barack Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015. The JCPOA was the major foreign policy achievement of the Obama Administration and it set up a framework to prevent Iran from taking steps to produce a nuclear weapon. It was strongly opposed by Israel and its American lobby even though the agreement enhanced U.S. national security.
In 2016, after the Obama administration abstained on a United Nations resolution condemning Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, Engel responded with a House resolution condemning the U.N. Engel often in his career has boasted about his close relationship with Israel. Speaking at the 2018 national convention of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the U.S.’s principal Israeli lobby, he boasted how “There’s a bunch of legislation coming out of the Foreign Affairs Committee. I want to tell you that I sit down with AIPAC on every piece of legislation that comes out. I think it’s very, very important. In the past 30 years I have attended 31 consecutive AIPAC conferences in March, I haven’t missed one.” Some might suggest that serving in one country’s legislature and working for the interests of another country amounts to treason.
The other good news coming out of New York was that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her district with 72.6% of the vote. AOC, controversial to be sure but no friend of the Israel Lobby, was running against Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a CNBC reporter. As is often the case, there is considerable back story to the two races and that back story is Jewish money, lots of it, intended to re-elect Engel and get rid of Ocasio-Cortez. Engel received more that $1.5 million from one group alone, the so-called Democratic Majority for Israel and also obtained large sums bundled by the AIPAC-tied group Pro-Israel America as well as from other Jewish groups. AOC was opposed by the not surprisingly well-funded Caruso-Cabrera, whose money largely came from pro-Israel and Jewish affiliated organizations
And more bad news appears to be coming from the Hudson Valley district currently held by yet another Israel-first congresswoman Representative Nita Lowey, who is retiring. Mondaire Jones, a gay Harvard-educated lawyer, has the lead based on early returns. Jones calls himself a progressive and he is unlikely to emerge as a cheerleader for Israel if he is elected.
Representing parts of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York City, Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee, is meanwhile maintaining a small lead over Democratic challenger Suraj Patel. Maloney describes herself on her website as a strong supporter of Israel and Jewish issues. In fact, she goes far beyond that, actively sponsoring and otherwise promoting legislation favorable to Israel and the Jewish community, most recently being the sponsor of the waste of taxpayer money in promoting the holocaust myth through H.R.943, the Never Again Education Act. Maloney is hanging on to a slim lead against Patel, though numerous postal and absentee votes have not yet been counted and the outcome could go either way. Nevertheless, it is undoubtedly a shock to the Israel Lobby that a completely reliable Maloney might be in danger of losing her seat.
To be sure, Congress continues to be Israeli occupied territory, as Pat Buchanan once put it. Last week 116 out of 198 Republican congressmen signed a letter to President Donald Trump asserting their support for Israel’s annexation of much of the West Bank, due to start shortly. The letter stated that the annexation was justified “based on the critical premise that Israel should never be forced to compromise its security,” indicating very clearly that actual U.S. national interests had nothing to do with it.
What is surprising about the Republican letter is that it was not unanimous, and the loss of Engel, replacement of Lowey and possible defeat of Maloney could be indications of a real shift among voters regarding what has been an assiduously cultivated overwhelmingly positive view of the Jewish State. Recent opinion polls suggest that a majority of Americans do not support either Israeli expansion or its form of apartheid.
Israel is feeling somewhat vulnerable. Its Lobby stalwarts in the media and in politics are working hard to disengage the current anti-racism turmoil in the U.S. from any mention of Israel, which trained American police in their “anti-terror” tactics. The Jewish state also practices a far more virulent and brutal racism than anything prevailing in America, something that is becoming increasingly clear to the public. It is early days to be hopeful, but the New York primary election results, coming as they do from a state where Jewish groups wield enormous power, just might be an indication that some things are about to change.
Did people like Engel ever stand a chance outside Orthodox or heavily Jewish districts anyway? He didn’t seem to have any other positions than Israel. It seemed it was just his George Floyd gaff that did him in. The power of the lobby is to take ordinary politicians and make them vote Israel-first and make them take the knee when they had to, but generally they don’t much advertise or make a point out of it. Outside heavily Jewish areas or places with Evangelicals who think Israel is important to the second coming.
What’s informative is that despite the intense criticism of every Trump and everything associated with Trump, his conspicuous cosying up to Israel, particially due to having to get back some kudos in the face of his anti-neocon war policy but also though the influence of his deeply unpleasant son-in-law, doesn’t attract attention.
Trump gave a pardon to an ultra-Orthodox rabbi who had been using illegal immigrant labour (In particularly poor conditions) in a meat packing plant in Tyson because he belonged to the same sect as his son-in-law.
The famous meeting Kushner had with the Russian ambassador wasn’t the only one. He met with every ambassador from a powerful country to start lobbying on behalf of Netanyahu. That was an Israeli influence scandal not a Russian one, but nobody got it!
There were some tremors about his moving the embassy but it died down very quickly and the massacre on the Gaza border was barely covered at all despite it being theoretically the kind of thing they’d love to attack Trump with.
Ilan Omar got BFTO when she dared to even mention the influence of the most powerful lobby in DC which goes by the name ‘The lobby’.
Many politicians and Trump himself almost got infected with COVID-19 due to an Orthodox delegation from the Orthodox enclave in the town of New Rochelle. The virus was incubated in that community with merely the whole synagogue being infected and travelling to various Orthodox schools and through Orthodox social networks to places like Far Rockaway and even to Ohio. The Orthodox community has been persistent in it’s anti-social rejection of social distancing and avoiding gather en masse in public places.
They kept the public in the dark about this.
If Bowman wants to have some fun he should look into Henry Van Dyck, CIA focal point at DoJ and janitor for the CIA/Mossad binary options slush fund. Van Dyck tipped off CIA agent Yossi Herzog to cheese it.
As I mentioned somewhere else, the election of Jamaal Bowman should keep us thoroughly entertained. The unseating of Engel is just a temporary knock up the side of the head for the AIPAC crowd. There will always be another stooge to fill the spot. It also shows that the Lobby is not as monolithic as it appears. Now if Mr. Bowman wants to do his job really well, he can take on the Black Caucus by embarrassing the hell out of them, and repeating the mantra that black interests and Jewish interests are not one and the same. He could even throw the Hispanic Caucus in there for a few giggles. As far as Carolyn Maloney goes, her base is the Upper East Side. Even though she is not Jewish, her base is and like her they are dusty old Democrats who days are numbered. Patel should capitalize on his youth for one thing. I don’t know where he stands as far as the Lobby is concerned, or if he is as left as Mr. Bowman. Perhaps if Patel can unseat Dusty Old Maloney, a tag team with Bowman could provide us with a few needed giggles.
I devoutly hope that the genocidal Zionist entity is approaching its well-deserved end. “The mills of God grind slow but exceeding small.”
If you want to have some fun try translating your comment into ordinary speech.
Meanwhile at AIPAC: “Oy vey, it’s another Shoah.” (whiny nasal voice)
Engel checked every single virtue-signal box–and it didn’t save him.
I am really enjoying this:
https://twitter.com/repeliotengel?lang=en
Philip: thanks for making my day a better day.
But the winner will be just another shill for Zion.
He already said he’s all for Israel and opposes BDS.
I’ll be Goddamned! Eliot Engel–an Israel-First, 32-year political hack–got his ass whupped. It’s a shame that this scumbag infested Washington as long as he did, but better late than never. . . .
I’m sorry but forgive me for playing by the same rules as others and becoming involved in identity politics, because I don’t see this as a total victory or any victory for that matter, for my people, White Americans and by White Americans, I mean people that are of White European ancestry, no Jews, no Arabs, etc. I don’t know anything about Bowman nor do I live near NY, but my guess is Bowman, LIKE NEARLY ALL BLACK POLITICIANS AND OTHER NONWHITE POLITICIANS, is for his own people first and foremost and very well might be as anti-White as any Zionist Supremacist in Washington. When an Israel-First Zionist or an Israel-First shabbos goy like Linda Graham aka Lindsey Graham is replaced by someone like a Dr. David Duke, then I will rejoice. Not supporting someone like a Bowman and definitely someone like AOC who is no friend of mine. Believe me, AOC, a good friend of (((Bernie Sanders))) is nothing but CONTROLLED OPPOSITION, just like Omar whatever her name is, both are anti-White to the core, as anti-White as their master, (((Bernie Sanders))), and both won’t stand in the way of Israel getting what Israel wants in the end. I love it when people claim that (((Sanders))) isn’t pro-Zionist. lololol. Anyone remember Tulsi? Tulsi is not about to change anything, she is as controlled as all the others. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO PERSON IN WASHINGTON WHO SPEAKS THE TRUTH ABOUT THE STRANGLEHOLD ISRAEL HAS ON OUR GOVERNMENT. The only one that came close was the late Jim Traficant after his release from prison.
From his twitter feed it looks like he’s still signaling hard! He does know that he lost doesn’t he…..no amount of furiously correct tweets will undo the primary!? He’s old….maybe he doesn’t understand that tweets don’t actually cause reality!
Anyway…plenty off time now to plan for Aliyah.
He will get some cushy university professor job where he can virtue signal to the true believers.
Hallelujah, my brothers and sisters of perfection!
I don’t see how anyone can reach adulthood in Jewmerica and not see that both parties are controlled by the Zionist Jews. The two party paradigm is one of the best tools the Jews have. They control the right wing and left wing narrative. What can be said of a country that has an obsequious Jew ass kisser like Trump as President and a Congress of Shabos goys. They are all political whores for the Jews.
Even with the power of the Jew controlled MSM, anyone that uses minimal scrutiny can see that our gov. is in the hands of a bunch of Zionist criminals. The Christian Zionists are the worst flunkies for the Jews next to the puppet politicians themselves.
Wait… what? Good news? Is this some kind of hoax? Don’t play with me, Giraldi.
She wouldn’t be where she is without selling out to somebody – which explains here up-vote for the bailout after her Oscar winning rant.
Have been waiting for Mexicans to elect their own for years in California. I so want those lefties in Silicon Valley, Frisco, Sacramento, and Hollywood to be ruled/tax-robbed by their pets. No Boxer, Feinstein, Newsome, or Pelosi. Gimme 4 really corrupt nepotistic soak-the-rich Villagrosas and Bustamantes
Canadian politics just as ridiculous.
Indeed. Its just like deBlasio. Leftist long march through the institutions type, but nonetheless the “greatest ally” of the “Greatest Ally”. The old Red-Gold alliance.
Good riddance. Angel is one of the most violent Fascistic Jews. He should leave the U.S. to Israel or Ukraine. He served the two neo-fascist entities very well.
Something I can’t understand is the belligerent line towards China on Uighurs and Hong Kong by Engel and other Israel firsters. There is currently not much in the way of ties between China and Iran. However if US-China relations get much worse, China as Russia has done will start to actively support Washington’s enemies to give themselves some strings to pull. Actions they could take include buying most of Iran’s potential 3 million barrels a day in oil exports, essentially voiding the effect of sanctions. That makes Iran stronger and tough for Israel to beat.
Also the leading Israel firster at the NYT, Bret Stephens wrote a column recently calling for recognition of Taiwan that would lead to a military face off with China.
Are these atypical examples or does it really seem like the Israel lobby is uncoordinated on this and recklessly offending China? Or does the Israel lobby feel assured of victory so scenarios of defeat outside of Washington elements are not even considered? Do they feel so self-righteous about their cause that they mentally block the idea of anyone but Muslims acting against them? Are they trying to be ideologically consistent in adopting an aggressive posture on everything in US foreign policy?
Imo AIPAC and the Israeli nation will just try and keep a low profile for a couple of years, as the annexation is going to be the biggest heist they have attempted in half a century, and you don’t want to be running around advertising yourselves mid crime.
I fully expect AIPAC to cover its losses sooner than later, once they have a fix on all the land they wanted in this round of their slow drip genocide (it’s not apartheid – segregated coexistence of races/cultures, but ethnic cleansing and genocide) of Palestine.
Wrong! He was big time pro-Albanian nationalist, on account of a good sized Albanian-American community in his domain. Very anti-Russian as well.
Good riddance!
On another matter raised by Phil, I’m glad to see that Evelyn Farkas didn’t win Nita Lowey’s seat. Related:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/24/what-evelyn-fakas-trey-gowdy-and-some-others-dubiously-have-in-common/
At 73, Engel should go the way of Stephen Solarz, when the latter left office. Farkas on the other hand could get some kind of appointment in a hypothetical Biden administration.
Along with Sanders, she appears to be managed opposition.
Well, if the lobby can’t steal a few primaries in New York, then they might not be all that they’re believed to be.
Excellent comment. The fact that the MSM hounds Trump on every little thing but is blind to his support for Israel’s brutal bigotry and crimes is impossible to explain, except by the MSM being a monopoly controlled by Israel, or more precisely, the big money behind Israel. How can our Congress hail a country that openly believes it has a God-given right to slaughter and rob non-Jews (or any ethnic group)? The well-documented and shameful answer is money. A history of how that money took over America is in War Profiteers and Israel’s Bank
https://warprofiteerstory.blogspot.com/p/war-profiteers-and-israels-bank.html
Jamal Bowman and AOC are intelligent and loyal Americans standing up against the forces of corruption, and I thank them.
(Simultaneously, it’s accurate to note that there are many Jews who are actively and staunchly opposing Israel’s actions, and there are many white members of Congress who are complete sell-outs.)
“the Never Again Education Act”!
No, seriously, it’s great that US voters are throwing out the politicians who are working for a foreign “country”.
The Orthodox community has been persistent in it’s anti-social rejection of social distancing and avoiding gather en masse in public places.
So you really believe the virus cannot travel more than 6 feet? That it cannot penetrate a mask?
Well, here is someone who believes all the scientific nonsense the MSM has been spewing for months.
Take a look at Syria. Their government might well tell them to keep distant from one another and to wear masks. Do you think the citizens of Syria pay any attention? Do you think that they can keep far from one another when they are living in squalid and crowded conditions? With millions of internally-displaced people?
It is clear that the Syrian government issued these guidelines to avoid being skewered once more by the international media – “for killing it own citizens”
The numbers out of Syria are amazing. Only 8 dead and a few hundred falling ill. They don’t tell you that on the MSM because it might make you use your critical faculties – if you have any Mr Giraldi.
But here is what the lying MSM was hoping for. They start off by saying “what’s it like to live in Idlib?”. Why don’t they ask that of the mercenaries of the West and Turkey who have occupied this place?
Coronavirus in northwest Syria raises fears of humanitarian disaster (DW a month ago)
At best, this could mean that Israel has loosed its grip on one of America’s nuts, but the other nut is firmly in Israel’s grip.
Truth is America kisses Israeli’s butt.
This is good news, but all jewish politicians must removed. Schumer, Nadler and Schiff are all very anti white and must be the next to fall.
It’s simple. China is a relatively homogeneous country, they have a strong sense of their own identity, and they are an economic powerhouse. This terrifies Jews. Any gentile nation having a strong sense of identity and doing well for itself terrifies Jews. Thus we hear 24/7 on Jewish media about how Chinese are the new Nazis.
What do you think the countries on the Jews’ hit-list have in common? China, Russia, Iran, North Korea? They all have 1) nationalist governments who work for their own people, 2) a rejection of Globohomo (ie they refuse to worship blacks and gays), 3) they don’t allows Jewish banksters in to loot their countries.
Thus, these nations are a threat to the Jews and must be endlessly demonized and badgered until they are infiltrated or destroyed. That’s all there is to it.
If that beeatch Maloney could’ve lost it would have been a trifecta. She has an Irish name but she looks and acts like a Jewess.
Unfortunately the reporting in the owned press, as Giraldi alluded to, exposes the power that the Cabal has. Their wholly owned Media were slow to admit a defeat and were rooting for the Israeli firsters.
But let’s celebrate for even though it’s ‘One Small Step For Man…’ it’s a start.
Priti Patel in the Boris Johnson administration over in the United Kingdom is pretty (pun intended) pro Israel … so, there is no guarantee that Suraj Patel won’t turn out to be just as rabid Israel supporter.
Good comment, Giraldi. Keep ’em coming. Maybe there is a ballot-box vaccine against the well-heeled parasite that has infected the brains of generations of U.S. Congress critters.
But your wording as follows made me wonder what you might have meant here:
Could this mean that you disbelieve the reported conclusion of your CIA’s assessment that Iran had no atomic weapons, having abandoned its alleged nuke program at the start of this century? How did it enhance U.S. national security to craft an international deal to control something that didn’t exist? Or, did you mean that U.S. security was enhanced by defying a stern edict from nuclear-armed Israel?
Here is the democratic and full of love for the mankind ISRAEL.
They are blood thirsty monsters that will not stop trying to rule the wold to the image of blood drinking Hollywood.
History owes you, Dr. Giraldi for your unending efforts to wake the Americans
The problem with that is they will all end up here. An Israeli is a Jew on creotine.
Amen Brother!
Add India which has an uneven record on lockdowns , social distancing , health facilities. Number of deaths : Below 20k. For perspective number of deaths expected per month in India is over one million. Millions are tipped over into a poverty that is just meeting their calorie requirements. But hey lets destroy the work of generations on account of the modellers say so.
Someone needs to pass this info along to the Orange Buffoon in the White House.
Patels like many Indian Gujjus are like Jews without the brains.
It seems pro-Israel congressman are losing in majority non-white districts. The Jews did not anticipate this unintended consequence to the mass third world immigration that they imposed on America.
These third world interlopers cannot be flogged and guilt tripped about the alleged holocaust like weak white people nor are they dispensationalist whack jobs who worship the Jewish people as literal Gods on earth.
He may be an insider. They speak in tongues…
Engel looks like a creature that slithered out from under a wet slimy rock. That said, the new kid on the block is the new cock of the rock because the old school yard gang says he can be ! He will get his usual instructions and marching orders from the gopher manipulators in the shadows and carry them out to the letter.
Everyone can dream and speculate that this is some kind of turning point and a new beginning in a new direction but Kid Jamaal is there becuase “they” say he can be.
As you say though “Let the giggles begin”
A little humour for this Shabbat Shalom…
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU CRITICIZE THAT GROUP OF PEOPLE
Hear hear ….. here there and everywhere the Jew boys have every Babu, coolie curry slurper and roti tea dipper in the bag and under their thumb. As these Indians flood the west, the tribe is already moving to make sure that as a voting group these indians do not get cute and elect some turban head who is going to upset the kosher cart.
Hence, they approve and finance the election of some Bollywood buff who “represents” the community but in fact is a stooge to the real powers that be.
No two ways about it, these people are smart and if any Paki or greasy East Indian thinks their ethnic group is going to make a difference they must be putting too much hot peppers on their tandoori chicken.
Whatever position they are elected to or hold is theirs as long as they take a knee and give head or else they are out !
You were making sense until you called AOC intelligent.
Thanks for bringing up the essential context, the criminal conspiracy against Trump.
While the contours of this greatest political scandal in American history were clear through informed speculation even before the 2016 election, the resolve phase we’re currently in is necessitating some serious fabrications, particularly surrounding Russia’s role.
Remember, the narrative before the election, including by Hillary herself, was that Trump was “Putin’s puppet.” After Hillary lost, and they were unable to steal it back on election night, it became ‘Putin stole the election from Hillary to install his puppet Trump.’
Now exercise some common sense about what you would do if you were Putin/Russia in the run-up to these ops by not just the party in power in the US, but establishment Republicans, along with what is playfully referred to as the National Security State.
Particularly when your preeminent mole in the USG had made you some terrific geopolitical promises if you played ball:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-usa-cia/cia-boss-brennan-visited-moscow-in-early-march-interfax-idUSKCN0WU0S5
Support for Nord Stream II was merely a down payment.
It’s essential to remember that even before the election we were informed that “Kremlin insiders” had dropped a dime to the USG on Trump. Rather than reinvent the wheel here, just noodle through what Putin/Russia would have done had this criminal conspiracy succeeded in throwing the election to her, or they had been able to steal it back on election night. Russia would have supported, though it would have appeared as mere acquiescence, the fabricated narrative about Trump, that they had compromised him years ago.
Trump would now be spending the rest of his life in prison and the deplorables would be getting it good and hard.
But Trump won, and Putin/Russia — merely one of many governments enlisted in this effort to one degree or another — would have self-protectively planned for this possible outcome. Particularly since Putin/Russia were the designated dirty dogs.
This explains some but not all of what came to be referred to as “Russian Disinformation.” After all, we’re way past the point that anyone can or does claim that the conspiracy against Trump didn’t feed buckets of Disinformation about Trump and anyone associated with him or his campaign into CIA; FBI; DOJ; The State Department; and God knows who else.
Every foreign power willingly or unwillingly participating in the manner assigned to it by Brennan and the other Shot Callers would, and we can now see did, seed the record protectively and to ensure the treasonous bargains made were kept.
The most obvious in this respect is the “Pee-tape” nonsense. Exactly what you wouldn’t fabricate about germaphobe Trump, unless, of course, you had someone else on tape, say Brennan, doing something similar.
While he has never to my knowledge applied it to this context, I’ve long thought Trump’s oft-repeated assertion that he doesn’t blame foreign leaders for taking advantage of the US, he blames those who sat in the Oval Office before him, was intended by him to apply to foreign participation in the criminal conspiracies against him as well.
The Indispensable Man will continue to leverage these malefactions against him to extract geopolitical wins for the US.
A word to the wise, including Giraldi. It still isn’t too late to get over your resentment toward Trump.
Yes, to these people ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’. The Hindus support Israel because of their common enemy, Muslims. Tactically understandable but strategically flawed.
The problem in the ZUSS is that the majority in the government are Israel firsters and that is the reason that America has been in perpetual war for Israels greater Israel project, and no matter who wins the potus election, 2021, will see the ZUSS attack Iran for Israel, it as sure as the sun coming up in the east.
Love to see someone do a review of Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility…
ZUSS is that the majority in the government are Israel firsters and that is the reason that “
I agree with people who claim that we shouldn’t lump the ruled and the ruler together .This simply confirms the old practice of sparing the public or the citizen of any humiliation or torture when king or queen gets violently changed or displaced . But it has never included the nobility underlying the power of the king and the queen. They are though often nameless or invisible . They have often suffered same ignoble fate as well.
Will this nobility comprising mostly of the moneyed Jews be spared ? Irrespective of any physical harm, they will still write the history as another resurgence of age old anti semitism . Person with the mindset of the father of Benjamin Netanyahu will write a compendium linking the otherwise commonly observed historical normative behavior as an unique expression of hate and jealousy against successful jews ignoring the role of the moneyed Jews and also ignoring the numbers of the non -Jews eliminated in by the violent social chnage .
Watched a news program ( might have been Tucker Carlson) where the point was made that the (((George Schwartz))) led BLM/Antifa brigade were attacking Christian churches but not mosques, that Mohammad was a slave owner, blah, blah. NOT ONE MENTION OF THE JEWISH LED ANTIFA/BLM BRIGADE NOT ATTACKING SYNAGOGUES, OR THE JEWISH ROLE IN THE AFRICAN SLAVE TRADE.
Just like the (((Bolshevik))) takeover of the Soviet Union where the Christian churches were torched but the synagogues were left untouched. Will we see “anti-Semitism” eventually be a crime in ZUS punishable by death like it was in the old Soviet Union?
My understanding of the Hindoo caste system is not as good as perhaps yours, so I would diffet to the commenter “Malla” on the nitty gritty but I thought the Jaiins were the Indian “Jews” and the Motels owning Patels are of the farming stock. But of course, it has no relevance on the issue at hand!
You write in part:
“…but in fact is a stooge to the real powers that be…:
Is anyone not a stooge in Washington to the “real power”?
India, I believe supports Israel because it’s fearful of China and it’s lackey the Islamist Pakistan but the American born Hindoos may have a different angle, viz. survival in the sea of carnivores that is on display of late.
I wish I could be as sanguine as Giraldi, that the American people are finally waking up to the treachery of the Jews, not just their loyalty to Israel but their continuous push for mass immigration, wealth accumulation through Wall Street and all the progressive rot. But I don’t have such hope. After 7 decades of Jew run media, academia and judiciary, most whites today are either completely duped or scared to death of even mentioning the word “Jew”. Trump was our last hope. We elected him to clean out the (((deep state))) rot, end immigration and all foreign wars, but he turned out to be just another lying scum, and became another invade-the-world, invite-the-world neocon/Zionist. Bill Clinton was our first black president, Trump is our first Jewish president.
As Henry Ford said a century ago in The International Jew, white gentiles are individualistic to a fault, and we can’t understand/accept that a group of people could actually band together to take advantage of us and our goodwill while laughing at our trusting nature as “stupidity”. Ford warned that Jews are great at leading both sides of the argument, like labor and management in his time, or the left and the right in our time, to keep the people fighting. Both the liberal media and conservative media (Breitbart, Fox News) are run by Jews, and heavily censor their reader comments to toe the editorial lines.
Christianity is both a blessing and a curse. At its best it turns us into honest, hardworking kind souls. At its worst it turns us into docile, naive trusting fools who think it’s unchristian to suspect anyone who wants to do us harm, because Jesus tells us to love our enemies and turn the other cheek. The mainline Protestant churches have all kowtowed to the Zeitgeist and accept LGBTQ, the Catholic church even assists in large scale non-white immigration. And the Evangelical churches are now the biggest Zionist allies. Perhaps the church in its present form is another institution that needs to die for America to survive, like all other Jew run institutions in this country, from Wall Street to Hollywood, Deep State to Big Tech, the media, academia, judiciary, all need to die for America to survive. In their place we need a whole new set of institutions that are entirely white run, no Jews and no blacks.
When the pendulum swings next time, there is no coming back
Engel is the one who got caught in that embarrassing hot-mike moment. He was pushing the BLM folks to give him a speaking spot at one of the recent rallies, and told them apologetically that he wouldn’t be pushing them on this except for the fact that he had a primary coming up.
That got portrayed as if the only reason he cared about BLM was because of his own primary.
It was a massive faux pas that no doubt cost him dearly in the primary.
But I ain’t shedding a tear for him. He’s a shill.
The way things are unfolding, it’s a certainty.
Works for me
That program ( Fox- Carlson ) is interesting . Donald Trump had that moment also . The displacement is the defense mechanism to ward off the inner unconscious conflicts . How can you blame the Jews? The mind has been hijacked . The awareness has been sabotaged. You cant blame. It has become part of DNA . Its driven by mechanism no longer susceptible to any corrective forces of reality . No one can blame . Even while agonizing over the the mirthful joyous responses from the 5 dancing Israelis on Hudson river, Trump has to displace complex emotion and the reality on the muslim Arab Palestinian. Its too much painful .Too agonizing . Poor Carlson He has given up and folded . He has been read the riot act .
India has many reasons to support Israel. He finds in it the soul that it has been missing . A soul of Hindu power entitlement and place in the world . It is never far from creating new enemies even when ideology does but the reality doesn’t warrant
– India is active;y promoting Hindu party generated hatred against Muslim in Nepal .
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/06/16/india-islamophobia-hindu-nationalism-nepal/
The “BLM” of 1990 has been usurped by RSS BJP and shepherded to anti Muslim hatred by Hinduvatta
https://thewire.in/religion/christophe-jaffrelot-rss-narendra-modi
Making threats agisnt neighbors and creating facts on the grounds by force -“However, Modi sent two members of Parliament to participate in the Taiwanese president’s virtual swearing-in ceremony.
In excitement, speaking at the Lok Sabha, lower house of Parliament, Modi’s henchman and home minister Amit Shah said he would take back Aksai Chin, China-administrated Ladakh. “ https://asiatimes.com/2020/06/india-paying-price-for-modis-myopic-china-strategy/ India supported investigating the origin of Covid 19
Expressing homegrown hatred outside the borders and losing friends
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/09/bjp-chief-slammed-calling-bangladesh-migrants-termites-180924155313048.html
A more succinct overview—“Meanwhile, provocative moves such as the presence of the Tibetan government-in-exile in India; the aggressive claims on Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan; talk of abandoning the “one China” policy; the dalliance with the US over the “Wuhan virus”; the challenge to the US$60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; and of course the overall lurch toward the “Quad” signaling an intention to bandwagon with the US containment strategy against China – all these were manifestations of such “testiness.” https://asiatimes.com/2020/06/1962-india-china-war-redux/
Bilateral trade between 2 neighbors ( China and Bangladesh ) have come under fire from India -http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/76475086.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst. Only Iran making business deal with Europe or Africa or Latin America or Mexico come under taht kind of attack from israel or its vassal USA.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/02/world/asia/modi-india-press-media.html–
India wants to be protected from any public scrutiny ,sanction, umbrage and criticism for its treatments of the minorities of the poor of the Dalit of the aggression against Nepal Sri Lanka Bhutan Pakistan and Bangladesh .India wants to be known as largest democracy . But the democracy is bought and paid openly by big money .The swaying openly transfer of party affiliations has become normative .They call it poaching. India wants to be known as owning and protecting free media when media is silenced and suppressed by the RSS BJP and its affiliate goons know as Parishad or Dal every day .
Where can India turn to ? USA. How does India do it? By sucking up to Israel. What language does it use? Same language the Jabotonbsky Likudnik does and settelr -garriosn- state of Israel does .
Anyone, including the israelis, is wise to exclude and expel africans from their territory.
“There is currently not much in the way of ties between China and Iran“
That is not an accurate statement. Iran is an important exporter of Oil to China. China also has billions invested in the natural gas infrastructure in Iran. Iran is an importer of all things Chinese, in light of the embargoes. And most important, Iran is the main crossroads for BRI/Silk Road. Without Iran, there will not be any BRI.
Iran has resisted making military strategic ties to anyone and would rather stand on its own. But they are inches away from joining the SCO.
Plenty of ties there, don’t you think?
I thought that Traficant speaking AGAINST the Lobby while he was in Congress is what sent him to prison in the first place on totally trumped up charges.
Later, his tractor accident on his farm which allegedly killed him has always seemed suspicious. Kind of like the manufactured suicide of Mr. Epstein.
Thank you Phil Giraldi!
It’s a good start in American politics. Hopefully this is a small light at the end of this very dark tunnel!
‘… Are these atypical examples or does it really seem like the Israel lobby is uncoordinated on this and recklessly offending China? ‘
I think it’s a matter of feigning conservative credentials when there’s no direct cost.
‘These third world interlopers cannot be flogged and guilt tripped about the alleged holocaust like weak white people nor are they dispensationalist whack jobs who worship the Jewish people as literal Gods on earth.’
…but they can be bribed and/or frightened into compliance. See Ilhan Omar voting for increased sanctions on Iran.
Still, they’ll be both more expensive and less reliable than good soldiers like Engel.
said:
“Meanwhile at AIPAC: “Oy vey, it’s another Shoah.” (whiny nasal voice)”
– Indeed, they manufactured one fake, as absurd as it is, so they might as well take a shot at another.
– See the mentioned & truly ignorant Carolyn Maloney shot down here:
Maloney Baloney: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=13145&p=95890&hilit=maloney#p95890
These people have no place in the White man’s Countries.
I remember Jim Traficant when he was going to prison asking people to look after his wife. Wonder if she’s okay.
If she’s alive and someone here knows how to set up one of those fund-raising efforts, I’d be happy to put in my mite.
I hate to break it to everyone here, but in NYC, Engel lost not because of his ethnicity (Jewish), but his Pale skin. It’s the same reason Crowley (Irish) lost to the chick with the crazy eyes. The Pale skinned dems chased other Pale skinned people out of their districts thinking they could hold onto power forever. Not very smart. All minorities, every single one, votes their race or ethnicity first. This election had nothing to do with Israel and in the NY news media it’s reported that the black guy who beat Engel has come out against BDS and as a supporter of Israel. Like every single black politician I’m familiar with, he’ll support whoever pays him the most. Look for a photo of him next year holding Netanyahu’s hand in Gaza.
Trump is not a Jew ass kisser. Trump is a Jew pretending to be a Christian. Who should know? His late elder brother, Freddy, whose daughter has now written a book Trump is trying to block. Maybe she’s even written about it.
If you get this one fact steady in your mind a lot that is otherwise confusing falls into place.
They were okay with Traficant when he was bashing Serbs. When the other issue came up….
Great idea. But this time it shouldn’t be Liberia for American blacks. Let them have their territory somewhere in the south and run their own affairs without having to hopelessly compete with whites.
Could be Manhattan and Miami Beach for the Jews. Or if that’s not practical, they could be sent where they are welcome—not Palestine. Birobidzhan.
Blacks who are actually more than half white need to be accepted as white.
Jews who swear fealty to the white melting pot and can accept America’s founding history as their own should be admitted.
Judaic ideology puts forward the ultimate destiny for Jews is to be parasites. It will be sad to see them like tapeworms without a host. But that’s life. Tragic.
Don’t get too excited. They always start out as young idealistic progressives. Once they get elected, they quickly start to realize what they have to do to hold on to their seat, or to not let a past scandal come out, or to make a tidy profit on the side as the pay for elected officials is too low to support the lifestyle they thought they were getting, i.e. they need to suck up to the Jews. Before you know it, we’ll have another Israel Firster on our hands.
Mossad and AIPAC have unchecked, unlimited power in America. They get what they want, doesn’t matter who gets elected.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
It’s not “treasonous”, i.e. making war against the States. It’s conflicted, but show me a politician who isn’t.
I’m all FOR purging the conflicted. Let’s start by cleaning out the state legislatures. Get rid of all of the:
• public workers, PERS-getters, and contractors (or their domestic partners).
• licensed lawyers.
Then we can rid the voter rolls of anyone who receives a material, special interest, government financial benefit. You sign up your kid for public school, you surrender all the voter ID cards in your household.
Tucker Carlson has bought into the Ziocon banking cabal’s new yellow peril narrative like the rest of the “conservative” media. It’s the only thing the entire left and right spectrum agree on these days — that China is the new enemy. Even The American Conservative who has been highly critical of Trump’s interventionism in Iran, Yemen, Ukraine, Venezuela, came out with an article today calling for Trump to pull all troops out of the Mideast — so we can focus on fighting the new enemy: Red China!
Breitbart and Zerohedge have been especially incendiary when it comes to this new China hate. Hardly a day goes by without another article about the Uighur or the Christian oppression, or Chinese spies in the US, or coronavirus coverup, yada yada. When even George Soros agrees with Trump on something, and China hate is the only thing they could agree on, you know something is up.
Eliot Engel,
Did Eliot Engel have a 1-D, a religious deferment.
I believe that Honest Joe Lieberman had a 1-D.
When I reported for The Black Star News, Neanda Salvaterra, formerly Editor of The Black Star News and then a reporter for The Wall Street Journal and currently of Karma, refused to investigate this matter.
Neanda Salvaterra said that if she reported that Joe LIeberman had a 1-D, Neanda would never get a job at The Wall Street Journal.
Joe Lieberman, who supported every genocidal war against Arabs (and that is what the war in Yemen is) wants Americans to die for Israel. Yet, Lieberman did not wish to enlist in the army or navy. Lieberman, a Harvard graduate, would not have been in the infantry; but it was inconvenient for him.
Thank you.
Edward Manfredonia
>Poor Carlson. He has given up and folded.
Yes, he didn’t do his Friday show and I am worried
that we have seen the last of him. Would ((they)) be
that brazen?
You are only partially correct. Engel also lost because the Jews have overplayed their hand with the Blacks. The Blacks are now in sustained attack mode for the Jews. Many are realizing the Jews are their real slave masters. The attacks on Orthodox Jews by the Blacks in many areas of the urban areas of NY have all of sudden forced the Jews to the realization that the Blacks cannot be controlled.
They are now fearing the BLM and Antifa movements which they have sponsored. Engel was the first symbolic massacre of Jewish Power but the Jews are now fearing that the violence of the Black Mob will be a real massacre of their physical well being.
The Black caucus has been deep in AIPAC’s pocket for some years now. Even Ilhan Omar has been forced to sign on sanctions against Iran.
Patricia Traficant is doing ok, surrounded by family and friends in small town Youngstown. Her grandchildren — twin girls and a boy — are very important in her life.
Youngstown retains remnants of unabashed blue collar genuine ethnic diversity: Italians, Pollacks, Hungarians, Irish — they all mix it up, celebrate their own and each other’s customs and culture.
It ain’t fancy but they take care of each other.
GoFundMe offer touching & appreciated. Jim was one in a million.
—
regarding Engel & Jew vote in NY: my impression is that Jews are in the process of abandoning NYC as their stronghold. Do they figure they’ve exhausted that field? Where to next? Israel is forging strong ties with China — is that in preparation for abandoning USA altogether, as a basket case? Jews destroy on their way out —
“Will we see “anti-Semitism” eventually be a crime in ZUS punishable by death like it was in the old Soviet Union?”
That’s possible, sad to say. Remote, but possible.
As the Oligarchic Tribalists commit bigger and bigger financial and social crimes against the American goyim sheeples, the penalties for pointing out their misdeeds will only become more severe, more draconian, until their plundering and their escalating attempts at fomenting widespread violent racial divisions becomes unbearable for the masses, i.e., when the widely unemployed and debt-saddled middle and lower middle class whites are required to dig deep for slavery reparations (but rich Tribalists will claim eternal victim status and that they are not ‘whites’ and so won’t be contributing, of course, just taking their 10% ‘social justice processor’s fee’ as the designated ‘overseers’ of the reparations distribution program.)
At the point where substantial financial reparations from unemployed, debt-ridden whites to blacks for ‘slavery’ becomes more than an obnoxious racially-baiting SJW pipe dream but an actually pursued legislative likelihood, America will be on the cusp of widespread armed insurrection/racial unrest and THAT is when the ‘crime’ of anti-semitism (i.e., pointing out the truth of the situation) might just become a capital offense (or at least ‘life without the possibility of parole’ at your friendly neighborhood FEMA re-education center.)
But short of generous white-to-black slavery reparations being mandated (which again, is highly unlikely), the American public will continue its collective somnambulistic approach to having their butts regularly pounded by our PTB of all stripes, obviating the necessity of such extreme measures for the high crime of causing irritation to elite Tribalists….
I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with any Jew in our country who puts America and the American people before the interests of Israel and zionism, I don’t care about their color or political persuasion.
Jewish dems who put America and Americans first? I love ’em!
Jewish repubs who put America and Americans first? I love ’em!
As long as people honestly support America and Americans, I support them. It works for me…..
So the elite Tribal schemers are now in fear of their ‘Blackenstein Liberation Monster’ turning on them? Serves them right.
Well, if you want to play with fire, you run the risk of getting burned.
(They can’t be that smart if they didn’t see this one coming miles away…… )
The right of Israel to occupy the “West Bank”
presumably also includes
“The Federal reserve”
lol
Steve King and Alexandria Cortez races demonstrate the weaknesses and effectiveness of the Israel lobby. Steve King’s white constituents abandoned him when he was attacked by the Israel lobby. AOC’s predominantly non-white constituents stuck by her when she was targeted by the Israel lobby.
‘ …Like every single black politician I’m familiar with, he’ll support whoever pays him the most. Look for a photo of him next year holding Netanyahu’s hand in Gaza.’
He’ll still do less and have to be paid more than Engel.
Makes you wonder…doesn’t it? They think they are smart….but maybe not as smart as they pretend.
‘… You are only partially correct. Engel also lost because the Jews have overplayed their hand with the Blacks. The Blacks are now in sustained attack mode for the Jews. Many are realizing the Jews are their real slave masters. The attacks on Orthodox Jews by the Blacks in many areas of the urban areas of NY have all of sudden forced the Jews to the realization that the Blacks cannot be controlled…’
You are also only partially correct. Blacks attacking Jews is merely a special case: blacks attack everybody. Asians, Hispanics, homosexuals, ordinary gentile whites, and — yes — Jews: everybody.
‘… Blacks who are actually more than half white need to be accepted as white…’
Umm…no. Those vermin are the worst.
I’m fair and humane. Genetically 10%. Max.
“CBS News reported that New York Congressman Eliot Engel was “facing a challenge” from Democratic Party challenger Jamaal Bowman. NBC News reported that Engel was “trailing.”…”Even though it posted the numbers, the Times felt compelled to describe the apparently impending lopsided loss as if it were something less than that, as a “stiff challenge” for Engel.”
That is why I refer to corporate media as zionazi-gay. Curious what bibi’s bum bandits at fox and the rest of the extreme zio-right western media are saying. My guess is they, being likudites, are off the rails in their hysteria. ;-D
It is good news several of the likudite quislings took a political hit. In likudite occupied territory (new york), no less. 😀
I think this is a big reason why the left, and specifically blacks, are having such a chimp out right now. To quote Peter Brimelow, the Democrats have reached a “tipping point” and you will see an exodus of whites either being turfed out like Engel or fleeing voluntarily to greener suburbs.
Biden’s victory over Sanders was engineered by the DNC as sort of a last will and testament for the leadership and donors who have In effect, set up a political trust whereby blacks will be the beneficiaries but it will still be controlled by the elites, while they last. Like the British during decolonization, the elites cannot be seen wielding power but will try to maintain their wealth and influence by working behind the scenes to provide the brains and logistics, something which will be much easier to do with blacks than the Hispanics, Muslims, and liberals that make up the Bern Bros.
To quote John Derbyshire, the ground is shifting under the feet of white Democratic politicians. That has forced Nancy Pelosi and the rest to try to outdo their ever truculent minority coalition members lest they get replaced too. They thought they could hold power for another generation but they will be lucky to survive this campaign cycle.
Pretty funny that it will be the much-loathed “SJW” wing of the Democrats who will liberate Congress from the Zionist yoke. Come to think of it, this may be why they draw so much ire from the media.
Why are zionazis out to kill China? Simple. The goatsods don’t control China.
Well, it sounds promising. It always does. But this guy is still a democrat. That means he will get in line for the donor class.
Give him a while and he’ll be cheering sanctions on the empires chosen enemies. DPRK, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Syria, Russia, China. They all do. They’re democrats and republicans, the uniparty. There to serve the empires agenda.
He never would have been allowed anywhere near congress if he were a threat, he would be imprisoned or killed. Go check out some of these “progressives” investments.
They’re all raking in money from war. Ro Khanna, who I believe is the “representative” for Mr. Unz, is heavily invested in the war machine, or their family members are. Can’t be anti-war and a war profiteer at the same time. All of them are two faced hypocrites. Bought and paid for.
Silver or lead as the cartels say. Most take the silver. This dude will do as he’s told. I wish we were all wrong. Would be nice to hear a few Traficant like rants from the guy though. Even Ilhan has gone mostly silent on Israel, didn’t take long.
Blacks have just begun to attack Jews in the last few years. Before this it was rare for
Blacks to attack Jews.
I think your standard for plenty of ties is citing a handful of projects (for example there is a Tehran to Qom high speed rail backed by Chinese institutions) and based on an the imaginary/symbolic idea of the Belt and Road as a super continent transportation corridor.
The BRI is a large collection of individual infrastructure projects in power, telecom, etc. rolled up under a brand promoting Chinese soft power as the connector. Most projects are not in transportation or part of a corridor as imagined. The BRI on a map looks like several transcontinental corridors across a super continent. However railways, pipelines, etc. are a small component of the overall activity. Railways going long distances though are a symbol of the BRI even if in terms of volume versus container shipping it doesn’t matter. If there was a symbolic cross roads of the BRI it would be in Kazakhstan where most of the China to Europe railway freight crosses. A corridor through Iran simply doesn’t exist.
I don’t think there are any Chinese energy investments in Iran. In fact the choice seems to be either go huge or go home. China chose to go home. They pulled out of the South Pars natural gas project in 2019 due to US sanctions. The alternative to pulling out was massively going in. This was leaked by Iran and seems to be what both sides were considering in 2019:
By the scale of the plan that was discussed in 2019, it looks obvious that the Israel lobby doesn’t have smarts in geostrategy. It’s ludicrous for the Israel lobby to prod Washington to attack Iran AND China + Russia at the same time. Iran will fight the war, Russia will supply the weapons, and China will provide the economic stability.
I agree and expect Bowman to be made to cuck a little on Israel just like Omar and AOC were. But he and Omar will be given the green light to trash white people and America all they want.
Ice-T wrote all that silly actual conspiracy theory stuff. But really, what he needed to do was post the list of worst landlords in NYC.
https://landlordwatchlist.com/
It will be interesting if this supposed annexation of the West Bank goes ahead, how the media plays it.
Ultimately I am in favour of the embassy move and annexation of the West Bank, the farce of a ‘two state solution’ allowed Western diplomats wash their hands of things and ignore the nature of Israel as an apartheid state.
Annexing the West Bank is bad for Israel’s long-term interests but feeds Netanyahu’s ego and his dumb support base. He might win an election but lose the country. There is a good reason they left the West Bank the first time. Absorbing the West Bank population makes it a choice between giving them full civil rights or not giving them full civil rights. Either way is the path to the end, just one may be a longer one.
It will be interesting test for just how much control over social media and supposedly independent radical activist groups really are. Most likely all American Jews will start to pretend to be Naomi Klein-esque ‘critics’ of Israel who will simultaneously police all discourse on the matter in a manner that will undermine the activist cause.
I know that Trump is from Jewish lineage. I don’t bring this up because It causes more confusion not less. Trump just like all the Presidential puppet actors is a shill for the Zionist Jews. He can’t act “Christian” because like Obama or the criminals Bush clan, he knows nothing about it. He is a sybaritic womanizing adolescent merely used as a prop to give the goyim the impression that their vote for the hand picked presidential candidates offer a choice.
The right of Israel to occupy the “West Bank”
refers to the West Bank of the North Atlantic.
I am not sure they really care at this point.
When you reach a certain age, you just do what you need to so you can enjoy your retirement.
The Congressional leadership (because of the seniority system) is all there now.
They obey their masters, and if they lose it is “not their fault”.
Yes but it makes no difference to the Zionist Jew Elites what ethnicity their operatives are. Nor which side of the political paradigm they are on. Just so they follow the Zionist Agenda for socialistic world government and continue to herd the cattle into the pen.
The embassy move was another sell out of the Palestinians by the Zionist puppet Trump. Another effort to legitimize the Kazar occupation of Palestine and the ethnic cleansing and murder of the rightful owners. The phony Jews never had any intention of a settlement as was pretended but only total control of this vital bridgehead, a a primary step to the Yinnon plan for Greater Israel, instigated by the 911 as planned for 30 years before being instigated.
No minority person should be represented by a white Democrat. That’s a change we can believe in.
Chinese Communists were put in power by the Zionists. Read “How The Far East Was Lost”-Anthony Kubek. China is the NWO model and works with the Zionists here. There has to be a thesis-antithesis at work to fleece the goyim and get them to give up more of their rights. Both groups first priority is total control of their own people.
no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no………
Nancy Pelosi should have retired at 70 a decade ago, when the Democrats lost the house, but she clung on for very specific reasons. She is / was a good Democratic figurehead. An attractive non Jewish feminist liberal she was able to bridge her party as leader and provide the politically correct face her coalition including, and especially, their funders. There is a long standing tradition in the House that when one party looses control, the speaker steps down as the leader of the party. It is similar to a vote of no confidence and it allows those underneath to move up the food chain. Had Pelosi done that James Clyburn would have been speaker. But the optics would not have been good with both a black President and a black Speaker not to mention that Clyburn is an incompetent hack. If Pelosi looses the speakership again she will spend her few remaining years in political Siberian exile. If she maintains power she will be 80 with her younger cohorts waiting for her to drop the same way the conservatives are waiting for RBG to croak. The most merciful thing would be for her to get turfed out the way Engel was or decline to run again making a graceful if not forced exit but I think she might die with her boots ( or heels ) on. However she goes, her replacement will not be white and will have a train of angry and hungry SJW in tow.
A sellout but like the annexation of the West bank it’s an admission that they failed to make Egypt and Jordan take that territory and more importantly, the Palestinians who live there. Israel has failed.
‘Blacks have just begun to attack Jews in the last few years. Before this it was rare for
Blacks to attack Jews.’
If I recall aright, Richard Wright describes stoning Jewish stores in his memoir, Black Boy. That would have been in the early 1920’s.
I think Blacks and Jews may have found it mutually congenial to pretend amity in the past. However, I doubt it ever actually existed to any extent. Blacks always attack everyone. They attack themselves as well, but that doesn’t really solve the problem.
‘I agree and expect Bowman to be made to cuck a little on Israel just like Omar and AOC were. But he and Omar will be given the green light to trash white people and America all they want.’
This is actually the threat. Powerful Jews will tacitly agree to throw White America under the bus in exchange for a few more years of the US serving Israel in the Middle East.
It won’t do them any good in the end — but it won’t do us any good either.
Thanks for the news about Mrs Traficant. Good to know she’s okay. God bless that family.
Jews started making proxy warriors out of the negroes when Jacob Schiff, global banker and one of Woodrow Wilson’s Jew handlers founded the NAACP. Then the so called civil rights mov. to get more federal power and pave the way for hate laws, antisemitism legislation and the denigration of white culture. Now further stimulated by all kinds of preferential treatment and provoked by ANTIFA and BLM so they are not just limiting their rage to whites but sometime step over the line.
They are just useful idiots that will be swept away when the Jews are finished with them.
It seems to me that the Yinnon plan for Greater Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates is very close. Egypt is under their thumb as is Saudi Arabia as per the original agreement when Britain put the Sauds in power during the first world war with the condition that they would support the coming state of Israel. Widely believed to be crypto Jews the Saud family are in the Zionist pocket just like their chief benefactor and satellite Jewmerica.
All of that is like shuffling chairs around on the Lusitania. No difference as long as they push the Zionist Agenda of unlimited war for Israel, ever expanded socialist spending and always more false flags (fake virus, Los Vegas, Floyd etc.) and “bailouts” for the global bankers.
“The Jewish state also practices a far more virulent and brutal racism than anything prevailing in America”
That is, of course, a large part of why Jews are so assiduous in amplifying any racist incidents in the USA through their control of the media. A fake noose in a garage is far worse than shooting Arab women in the stomach, or military chaplains telling their soldiers to rape at will.
It’s all a massive coverup. Jews push racial identity politics that focuses on ‘white’ people and their crimes, thereby taking attention off of Israel and off of the rather obvious Jewish nepotism and chicanery involved in banking/media/etc. Occupy Wall Street basically disappeared overnight once it became clear that the Jewish role in finance was coming under scrutiny.
Plus it all dovetails with their long standing desire to wipe out European Christians and turn every country into a version of Brazil dominated by a Jewish elite.
It’s basically win-win for Jews to push identity politics, since they have the holocaust as a shield and the entire media/finance/tech world to back them up. Question the Jewish role in slavery, get banned from PayPal and Visa.
Interesting that Schiff also worked on getting the Bolshevik Revolution going:
http://www.come-and-hear.com/dilling/chapt12.html
His fellow partner Paul Warburg at Kuhn, Loeb and Co. bank on Wall Street worked on creating the Federal Reserve
https://www.minneapolisfed.org/article/1989/paul-warburgs-crusade-to-establish-a-central-bank-in-the-united-states
It is amazing that a such a small group of men in that bank ( Kuhn, Loeb and Co.) developed so many tools for people herding that is still devouring our planet at lightening speeds.That bank Co. was a great tragedy for all humanity. The tiny steps of this bank led to decades of thousands of gigantic steps of destruction for all of humanity.
Untermeyer was also involved with this bank. He created the notorious Zionist Scofield bible. That is another small step that led to a gigantic disaster for the Protestant movement, world peace and it destroys the intellectual growth of the followers of this bible. It creates Zion Zombies such as Haley and Pence.
“They are just useful idiots that will be swept away when the Jews are finished with them.”
The Jewish attitude towards blacks can be seen in a number of revealing episodes:
1) the number of Jews who pushed blackface as an art form, continuing up until modern times behind closed doors at Jewish organizations
2) the slips by Israeli Jews in which blacks are routinely referred to as monkeys, ‘kushies’, etc.
3) the sterilization of black Jews in Israel
4) the marginalization of authentic black leaders such as Farrakhan, Malcolm X, Marcus Garvey, etc.
5) comments by one of Epstein’s victims that Ghislaine Maxwell and her friends were fond of saying racist and demeaning things about black people
..
.
There’s obviously no smoking gun, but if you dig into Jewish culture you’ll find contempt for just about every other ethnic group, but particularly blacks and European Christians.
Here’s hoping you are correct about reducing Israel’s control of the US government.
It’s a exceedingly expensive media market and Bowman will always need cash. Particularly if the lobby finds a younger version of Engel to take him on.
Two year terms end all too quickly and Bowman may find that how well he fund raises, has lots to do with his position on Israel, taking more territory in West Bank.
Perhaps demographics are finally beginning to undermine the Jewish lobby. Ironic since Jews were the key factor in changing America’s demographics (the 1965 immigration act) in the first place.
Canadian politics is ten times more ridiculous. And we do not even have the excuse of slavery or a historical non-white population. In our la la land a black woman thinking she overheard the word ‘ni****’ on a subway train is headline news.
Yes, the embezzler Scofield and member of Harold Untermeyer’s Lotus Club was used as a front for the Jew’s attack on Christianity. The old law was fulfilled and then nailed to the cross (Colossians 2:14) with the coming of Christ. Also Acts 13:39, Romans 3:20, Hebrews 8:8-13, many others.
I believe that the political actors for the Zionists Jews such as Haley and Pence are most likely just using the Christian Zionist facade as a way to get sympathy for their fraud like the Kazar thugs do with the holohaux and the Ann Frank shit.
It all just depends on how cucked the goyim are by the Jew MSM and political correctness agenda they are propagandized with since childhood.
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/06/%F0%9F%9A-high-alert-qtrump-supporters-may-want-to-watch-this-3726170.html
NWO is extremely scared because real Americans have determined Israel is the synagogue of Satan, just as Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 imply and that America may be cursed for basically supporting Satan. NWO wants to identify and destroy the Americans who have decided Israel is the enemy before those Americans can disrupt the NWO ‘s plans.
Below, Jews laughing at TV gameshow-loving Americans who stay at home and can now watch “Hunters” on Netflix.
Interesting video, but hardly topical to the column.
Bernie Sanders
@SenSanders
· 7h
“Israel’s annexation of occupied territory would be a disaster for international law, self-determination, freedom and equality.
I stand with @AOC and House progressives. We cannot allow U.S. tax dollars to be used to violate Palestinians’ human rights.” https://haaretz.com/us-news/.premi
True… The Bronx is Albanian central for the Albanian American community. He probably didn’t care squat about them- but politics is a popularity contest.
Actually – the US supported Pakistan because India was friendly to Russia. So the Islamists who took over in Afghanistan were trained by the US in Pakistan for the purpose of smiting the Soviets. Islamists are against communism too…. But politics are strange. Back when China really was communists they were friendly with Pakistan. That’s the issue – the leaders in Pakistan aren’t hardcore Islamists. That is why most of what the US did in training the jihadists was cloak and dagger. Saudi Arabia funds a lot of the madrassas in Pakistan – not really the Pakistan government. That’s why there are so many terrorist attacks in Pakistan itself.
You are correct about trade between Iran and China. Especially as regards oil… But Iran isn’t that important to BRI… THat’s more Pakistan. That is why India was partnering to build a port in Iran to compete against the one across in Pakistan that China is building. I say “was” because India is almost now fully under the US boot heel – so when the US sanctioned Iran – India stopped.