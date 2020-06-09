"Militarized Police a Gift from Israel?"

The killing of black man George Floyd by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has produced the highest level of national unrest seen in the United States since the 1960s. Tens of thousands of protesters are demonstrating against racism and perceived police brutality. As it also comes at a time of coronavirus pandemic and record unemployment, it has the potential to change the U.S. in fundamental ways. The core issue is that many on the left, as well as some on the right, see America’s police as something like an “occupying force,” increasingly self-serving enemies of the people rather than careful protectors of the taxpayers’ lives and property.
There are already calls to “defund” the police in an attempt to strip local forces of responsibilities and resources that have little to do with community policing relative to actual crime rates, which are low nationwide. And the concept of community itself is under scrutiny and is itself being “reimagined” in an effort to compel police forces and the citizens they interact with to work together more cooperatively for the good of all.
History teaches us that changes in seemingly entrenched attitudes and beliefs occur regularly, though they can sometimes move glacially slowly. Meanwhile, some loony birds on the left are also promoting more radical schemes. One of the more amusing was posted up recently by Alyssa Rosenberg at the Washington Post. Rosenberg maintained that it is now time for Hollywood and the entertainment media to get involved by shutting down all movies and television series that present the police in a positive light.
Rosenberg puts it this way “…there’s something Hollywood can do to put its money where its social media posts are: immediately halt production on cop shows and movies and rethink the stories it tells about policing in America. For a century, Hollywood has been collaborating with police departments, telling stories that whitewash police shootings and valorizing an action-hero style of policing over the harder, less dramatic work of building relationships with the communities cops are meant to serve and protect… The result is an addiction to stories that portray police departments as more effective than they actually are; crime as more prevalent than it actually is; and police use of force as consistently justified. There are always gaps between reality and fiction, but given what policing in America has too often become, Hollywood’s version of it looks less like fantasy and more like complicity.”
Rosenberg has a point, but television shows and movies are fiction and most people are quite capable of watching an entertaining story and not having it become a substitute for reality. And there is nothing particularly wrong in believing that cops should be good guys who solve serious crimes, which is in fact what many police officers actually do. She instead calls for more portrayal of cops as do-little-or-nothing jerks who spend most of their time writing traffic tickets and typing up reports. If she had been around in the nineteenth century, she would no doubt have been conventionally liberal knee jerk antiwar, if such existed at the time. She would have advised Leo Tolstoy to have his Russian soldiers in War and Peace spend most of their time peeling potatoes, smoking and bitching rather than marching off in columns heroically to confront Napoleon at Austerlitz.
One issue that has surfaced in a number of places is the militarization of police, which has been a reality of “maintaining public order” and “fighting terrorism” since 9/11. Police now receive surplus military equipment, to include armored cars, body armor and automatic weapons. One wonders, for example, what my semi-rural county here in Virginia has been doing with its armored car, which, as I recall, the local sheriff’s department did not even want. Ordinary policemen are also increasingly trained in anti-terrorist tactics, to include the increasing deployment of swat teams to perform actions that are not necessarily confrontational, to include serving warrants and collecting fines on library books. Many innocent civilians of all races have been killed as a result.
The militarization of American law enforcement has been in a sense institutionalized through programs set up by the federal government and the states to train with Israeli police, a mentoring relationship established by Michael Chertoff when he was Secretary of Homeland Security. Joint training programs run in Israel are being used to indoctrinate American police forces and are difficult to comprehend as related to normal policing as the Israelis are clueless when it comes to conducting investigations or protecting all of their country’s citizens. Israel’s cops are at the forefront of state violence against Palestinians as well as serving as protectors of rampaging heavily armed settlers who destroy Arab livelihoods so they can steal their land. The Israeli police are also quite good at using the “Palestinian chair” for torture when they are not shooting Arab teenagers in the back. They also invented skunk water, a disgusting smelling chemical spray initially used against Arab demonstrators, and were the first major police force to regularly employ so-called rubber bullets, which can kill or maim.
In fact, there have been suggestions that certain American policemen might well be picking up some unanticipated pointers from the Israelis. Georgia has been experiencing a surge in officer involved shootings, nearly half of the victims being unarmed or shot from behind. As this has unfolded, the state continues to pursue a “police exchange” program with Israel run through Georgia State University.
The police “exchange programs” began twenty-seven years ago in 1992 and are paid for through grants from the U.S. Department of Justice as well as from the state and local governments. Reportedly “law enforcement from [a number of] U.S. states have participated in the program, including those from Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.” In some states and local jurisdictions, the Israel exchange program is managed by the Anti-Defamation League, which also sponsors propagandistic seminars on Israeli “counter-terrorism” practices throughout the U.S.
Some states and cities, however, concerned over being linked to Israel’s militarized police forces and their brutal occupation of Palestinian land, are beginning to withdraw from the training program. Recently the Vermont State Police, the Northampton, Massachusetts police department and the Durham North Carolina city police have canceled their planned training in Israel.
There has been particular concern expressed over the Israeli “us-versus-them” dual track mode of policing where the 20% of the country’s citizens that are Arab are regarded as an enemy while the settlers who prey on the Palestinians are automatically protected by police solely because they are Jewish. Selective policing based on race or ethnicity might be another gift from Israel that visiting American policemen bring home with them. In Israel, lethal force is frequently resorted to on a “shoot-to-kill” basis in any incident involving Arabs and Jews, even when there is no serious threat.
A favorite technique used by the Israeli police to subdue an Arab is the very knee on neck used by Derek Chauvin that killed George Floyd. Minnesota has been actively involved in training its police with the Israelis, to include participation by over 100 officers in a 2012 conference in Minneapolis hosted by Israel’s Chicago consulate. There, they learned the “restraint procedures” employed by Israelis. The conference was jointly hosted by the FBI, the facilities were provided by the city, and the meeting itself was funded by the federal government and the state.
While it is not known if Chauvin actually underwent the specific training, the Israeli techniques have made their way into the city’s police manual, which has been, not surprisingly, removed from online. An archived copy of the relevant section on how to control someone who is resisting arrest does still exist however and can be viewed at this site. It includes “Minneapolis Police Department Use of Force Policy: 5-311, Use of Neck Restraints: Non-deadly force option. Defined as compressing one or both sides of a person’s neck with an arm or leg, without applying direct pressure to the trachea or airway (front of the neck).” There are admittedly some caveats on the use of the technique, but it is generally approved for use in subduing someone who is resisting arrest, which may plausibly have been the case with Floyd.
That all means that Officer Derek Chauvin used a technique taught to American police by Israeli trainers even if his judgement can be seriously faulted in terms of how he did it and how long her sustained it. He may have received the training with the full cooperation and financial support of both the Federal government, the government of the state of Minnesota and the city of Minneapolis. His lawyers will be able to argue, which they surely will, that he used a technique that was endorsed by the city of Minneapolis’s police manual and was also part of officer training with Israel. This makes for an interesting back story and an unbiased judge and jury, if that can be found anywhere on the planet, just might find Chauvin and his three colleagues innocent, which would be a travesty but inevitable in a system where police have effectively been trained and licensed to kill.
It is perhaps quite uncanny how a lot of contemporary American and global issues can be attributed in some form or another, to Jewish influence.
If we take a look at America, and even Capitalism, which are both said to be products of Protestantism, then aren’t the WASP elites the real traitors of the country, for they formed a Jewish alliance to defeat Catholics?
If we listen to E. Michael Jones, he attributes the civil rights movement as a Jewish attempt to use Blacks as proxy warriors for the fight against Protestants vs. Catholics.
Where do Protestants fit into all of this? Yes, we can argue that Judaism is a contractual structure, having no tenable link to a strong moral foundation, but if Protestantism is a separate attempt at Christianity, why has it gone astray? If the moral foundation of Christian faith is so strong, why has it been subverted?
C.N. Lazarev, in his ruminations on the dissolution of Communism and Capitalism, argues that Socialism and Capitalism are merely two extremes of an appeal to the physical. Under Socialism we have the triumph of the collective, at the expense of private ownership. With Capitalism, we have the triumph of the individual, at the expense of the collective. They have failed, he contends, because they are ideologies built around scientific materialism. Under Communism, there was no religion, but an attempt at Heaven on Earth, without God. With Capitalism, which had its roots within the Protestant work ethic, we now see the same appeal to the physical (consumerism, status, image, sex, joy, pleasure, etc.).
Where has morality gone? Has it ever truly existed? I believe the argument can be made that while Jewish influence certainly has been the catalyst for a lot of woes in society, the true constant that permeates man is his impropriety, which has ultimately brought about the destruction of Ancient Rome through over-taxation (greed), the French Revolution and the wealthy elites laying claim to private ownership (greed) and the Soviet Union selling its civilization (greed).
“You can’t worship God and mammon.” History shows us that man eventually always sides with the latter, dissolving morality, and leading to destruction.
I was listening to a podcast many years ago where the guest on the show was saying that Gaza is like a huge prison for the Israelis where they experiment with various crowd/population control methods and technologies. And this information/ tech is sold to police/military forces around the world. One day, we or our descendants across the World will in the same situation as the Palestinians. They are they the first among us goyim.
We need a more militarized police because we stupidly imported so many of Jihadi Phil’s religion of peace migrants.
I wish it were not necessary, but small-l liberal civilization is incompatible with Islam. The more Muslims, the more degraded the civilization.
You think all-Jewish Kibbutzes or Kiryas Joel needs militarized police? Or all nearly all white parts of the USA like New Hampshire and Simi Valley?
Just say no to Islam!
I wonder if Alyssa Rosenberg would recommend her Syndicate cousins in Hollywood portray their fascist cousins in the IDF and Israeli police in a less flattering light as well. Somehow I doubt it. Got to keep up the entitled “chosen” illusion, which is crucial to propping up both Israel and her Syndicate propagandist pay check.
Thanks, Phil. Excellent job covering this very important angle to this unfortunate story.
So even ‘militarized police’ (which somehow don’t exist in low-crime towns across America) are now because of Israel? Brazil has far more militarized police than we do, btw.
There is nothing that Philip Giraldi cannot connect to Israel = bad.
Furthermore, all these anti-Jewish articles are designed to tickle the grudges of WNs, but nonetheless fail the basic logical test :
i) If gentiles are so smart, why are Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1 across the combined Western World, able to control everything? The entire premise of White Nationalism fails.
ii) Jews are not distinguished from other whites by blacks. So Jews face all the same risks from blacks that gentiles face. Somehow, this does not compute in WN ‘logic’.
iii) Virtually everything that White Nationalists say about Jews is what blacks say about whites. Given the small number of Jews and no prior history of enslavement, the WN claim is even weaker. Claiming oppression and superiority simultaneously is evidence of Dunning-Kruger.
iv) The Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting, perped by a White Trashionalist, didn’t kill off any billionaires of media executives. The people killed were just everyday, middle class innocents. The fact that some of the White Trashionalists over here thought that shooting was a good thing reveals how illogical their entire premise is.
The Democrats and most of the Zionist MSM may be using this affair against Trump, but not a squeak about the Israeli connection. So don’t expect them to reveal this any time soon.
The American and European MSM have been turning a blind eye to Israeli crimes in the Occupied Territories for decades now, such is their subservience to Zionism. Very little is reported in the press or on TV. Very few mainstream politicians express any concern for the Palestinians.
In the 1980s and early 1990s, Britain had a Government Minister, David Mellor, who was openly pro-Palestinian. Needless to say the Jews disliked him intensely. It is inconceivable that this could occur in any Western government today. Yet Mellor was a minister in Mrs Thatcher’s government ! Thirty odd years ago,even sections of the MSM were openly critical of Israel and its treatment of the Palestinians. Not now.
The BLM mob and the leftists protesting about Floyd are not protesting at Israeli embassies or consulates whether in the US or abroad. They genuflect to Zionism, too. The rioters and the looters: their only interest is mayhem and plunder.
Revealing the truth will be difficult as the MSM will try to suppress it. Also, the majority of the population have been indoctrinated by the Zionist media or are unwilling to oppose it.
As George Orwell put it, ” In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”
I have this personal experience to add. I discussed some outrageous police behavior I had witnessed with a Jewish lawyer I considered hiring. He was a graduate of Cardozo School of Law, a part of Yeshiva University in New York City. He found none of what I related at all outrageous and helpfully pointed out to me these tactics were routinely used in Israel. I was appalled. I have since then learned, however, he was exactly right about what he said. These outrageous tactics are routinely used in Israel. If we use Israel as our model– and why would we choose to do so I couldn’t possibly say– we end up accepting some absolutely unacceptable procedures which will end up ripping apart our communities and democracy, such as it is.
It is also true much of the surveillance technology now plastered over our society has originated in Israel. Our police departments track us to an incredibly minute level. This is to control us, not protect us, though I admit from time to time it may come in handy.
So what do we think is behind the defund or disband police department movement?. Remember-problem (police brutality) -Reaction (protests)-Solution.
What about the Solution, which was likely predetermined before the Floyd killing ?
Its obvious. Privatize them. Lots of money to be made there. 22 billion just for the top 10 police budgets.
They will probably privatize the contract tracers also which will be funded in the HEROES ACT , that will also provide more bail outs/stimulus checks
How much do you want to bet that Israel companies will play a big role in a privatized police force?
Hey Phil, actually check out the training. Then comment. Those of use that have worked with the CIA know better than to trust the institution or its agents. Yes, the circumstances in the occupied territories are different that domestically. Haven’t seen a local cop have to deal with a PLO type trying to wrest an M4 away, so as to empty a clip on every living thing in the vicinity. As far as controlling a subject with a knee while maintaining hands free in a hostile crowd? Yes, that is a useful possibility. But maybe a f***king analyst can tell us all how to control a violent subject while waiting 10 minutes for an assist. Or maybe departments should actually hire some beefy types that can control drugged up suspects instead of the liberal nice guys that are screened by libtard departments like Minneapolis. The CIA types at the propaganda ministries are the ones that got us in the mess. Israeli techniques are not the problem here; and empowered ghetto is.
This for the most part will never make the mainstream media because it shows what Israel is about. In Israel they shoot children who throw rocks and the Jews think that’s perfectly alright. In America the Jews have convinced everyone that it’s okay to throw rocks, bricks, Molotov Cocktails, burn, loot and kill and we are racist if we try to stop it.
You just can’t make this stuff up!
My message to police is:
If you people are too fragile to take criticism…too fragile to hear f-bombs from people (when they drop them on folks literally all the time)…too fragile to accept peaceful protest and defend the Constitution…they are too fragile to have a gun. Join the unemployment line.
The human body, with all it’s joints, can be subdued in a thousand different ways, but none of them deadly. Painful, yes.
Research operation Talpiot. Eventually all of us goyim including our electric cars and our ‘smart homes’ will be tracked and watched from Tel Aviv, Orwellian style. The whole world, from the small towns of central Africa to Greenland.
And there are those who will try to convince you that the guy in the headline photo is actually dying of a heart attack or i.e. natural causes.
A “PLO-type?” You mean someone trying to liberate their homeland from an invasion, a brutal occupation, a system of institutionalized racism, and ethnic cleansing?
We are all Palestinians now.
What does the price of tea in China (militarized police in Brazil where half the population is colored) have to do with majority white Christian America? Giraldi is biased in favor of the Palestinians but that does not mean he is wrong on everything about Israel.
i) your own country is financially controlled by various minorities though Hindoos outnumber them by a huge margin.
ii) ghetto blacks know the difference between a white man and a Jewfro sporting Howard Stern.
iii) blacks don’t complain about whites as they do about Jews; the former is portrayed as unjust while the latter is seen as a thief.
iv) had the shooter wanted to kill media billionaire class he could not gain access to them due to top of the line security.
Stop with the bluster!
Very good article, Phil. Though I wonder how you manage to tamp down anger long enough to write with cool and clarity.
I also wonder if Alyssa Rosenberg will next turn her sights to public libraries that act as piggy-banks for publishers of numerous “New York Times best selling authors” who glorify brutality, murder and mayhem — all in the name of justice, of course: Jack Reacher is a good guy! Daniel Silva’s smarmy lead character whats-iz-name acts only to protect and defend the perquisites of the Jewish state–and to kill Nahtzees and Eyeranians.
By the way, what’s going on with public libraries? Why lock down libraries? If McDonalds can hand burgers out a window, surely libraries can arrange grab-and-go book lending. Or is the down time being used to make shelf space for even more holocaust porn?
regarding the photo: the Israelis are wearing knee protectors. Kneeling on a man’s face with a hardened knee protector.
Why would a policeman need to wear knee protectors? Do they moonlight as floor installers?
What I think would be interesting to know is the number of Arab deaths from the knee in the neck routine. I realise that the Jews kill a lot of people, but I don’t think it is solely from the knee on the neck. Probably from gunshot wounds or bashings I presume. I believe there’s a drug problem there as well but that seems to apply everywhere though.
With a healthy measure of sardonic satisfaction, I note that, in less than 20 posts, Mr. Giraldi’s article has elicited the ire of at least 5 of the usual suspects, two of whom have regurgitated the hackneyed “So everything is Israel’s fault?” grievance.
Clearly, he’s touched a sore spot.
@Anon[710]
Funny, but I haven’t seen or heard of any Palestinian “trying to wrest an M4 away, so as to empty a clip on every living thing in the vicinity.” Is this an example of the storied CIA veracity which you, having worked therein, so extol?
Not that there would be anything wrong with a PLO type doing that, mind you. Having worked for the CIA, you ought to know why.
Picking nits. Tolstoy actually did criticize the Russian effort at Austerlitz, Napoleon’s greatest single battle. Perhaps a better example on Rosenberg’s possible suggestions to Tolstoy in War and Peace would have been the battle at Borodino which greatly weakened Napoleon’s army, denied him the decisive victory leading to negotiations and culminated in the disastrous retreat from the holocaust* in Moscow on the cusp of winter.
Just saying…
The two best “police” shows of all time might be the Andy Griffith show and Barney Miller. Recall Sheriff Taylor of Mayberry never carried a gun and deputy Barney Fife carried a gun with one bullet. Sheriff Taylor style policing truly was community policing and Andy was always fixing troubles all around town. Barney Miller had an ethnically mixed squad room. The detectives in Barney Miller never shot any one. They never roughed anyone up. They solved a crime now and then. But more importantly, they reminded us that the Police are just like us at the end of the day. Just like we need more Sheriff Taylor we need more Barney Miller police.
Dude in the Israel pic is not handcuffed. That’s one of the mysteries of the death of George Floyd, why 4 cops were needed to pin a handcuffed man who was already face down on the ground. Wasn’t the correct plan to lift him up and stuff him into the police car? Add the weirdness that the cop and Floyd may have known each other from earlier work at the same bar.
I’m an old guy and I’ve known cops can be jerks like anybody else for many years. I even saw it in the service (Brig guards – that’s a military occupation – police). It was 1968 and I was at the Brooklyn Navy Yard brig in transit, awaiting orders and one night a guy was brought in late with long hair – AWOL. After we left, the Brig Guards/permanent personnel worked the guy over pretty good. When we came in the next morning we saw what they’d done and we told the brig guards if they ever did anything like that to another guy when we were there, we’d take care of them real good. They were shaking in their boots and didn’t say a word because they had no leg to stand on, plus they were scared of getting the crap beat out of them. But that’s been SOP with the police forever. But these days, with standards so low for everyone (because of minority inability to measure up to any standards), stupid crap happens much more often. Even those sh*tbirds all those years ago weren’t so stupid as to kill the guy.
When Chauvin and colleague arrived Floyd, who weighed weighed 250lbs, was lying cuffed on the ground, where he had gone of his own volition to prevent them putting him in the police vehicle. He foiled their attempts to get him back up and in the car, by going limp, which may be part of why Chauvin was so slow to pick up on Floyd later becoming unresponsive. After repeated failures to get Floyd in the car, which he defeated with a passive-aggressive wet dish towel routine, Chauvin decided to put weight on Floyd as if he was resisting and had to be held down.
As Floyd’s arms were already handcuffed behind his back and he was just lying there, the technique was not being used for the intended purpose of subduing an actively resisting suspect for handcuffing. And that is why Chauvin was on top of Floyd so long. The duration was punitive. Chauvin is charged with 2nd degree but as felony murder, meaning the prosecutors do not have to prove his intent to kill Floyd, merely that Chauvin was engaged in an illegal act of some kind when he used his knee(s). I expect he will get twenty (half the max) and do ten years of actual time.
Although now rarely seen in pro wrestling, there used to be bear hug knockouts, the ref would pull the wrestler having his chest constricted hand off the ground and if it fell back limp–because he was ‘unconscious’–that was a KO. It can work for real, and when kept on past the point of unconsciousness might easily be lethal.
George Floyd said he could not breath. He had no bruising to his neck, and that knee on the neck would be cutting off blood flow to the brain, not choking him. The autopsy said the restriction of breathing Floyd died from was due to back compression. So it was Chauvin’s other knee, the one on Floyd’s back not the one lightly on his neck that killed him. He was cuffed already and face down with pressure on his back, and his large torso size pulling his arms so tight in the manacles that they bruised his wrists must have been exerting leverage on the sides of his chest. Even given Floyd’s age and poor state of health one would not predict that it would kill him but it ought not to surprise that it did.
Detectives are a small part of law enforcement. They do not call it the police force for nothing; they are mostly a uniformed and intimidating presence. But they are increasingly limited in what they can do to those defying them, beyond taking them to jail.
The Israeli army NCO shooter went to jail, because he was filmed. So if the Israelis were giving US cops training then the Israelis ought to have been teaching how it was an essential prerequisite for taking punitive measures to make sure no one could be pointing a camera. Chauvin knew he was being filmed, yet persisted with an immobilisation of Floyd–and his ribcage–despite all the warnings he was getting from other cops and onlookers. Chauvin lacked common sense, and now he has not got a leg to stand on.
Israel’s approach to ‘policing’ their Palestinian population is intended to facilitate the expulsion of the Palestinians by making their collective lives utterly intolerable, whether in Israel or the occupied territories.
Zionists simply don’t care about the long term damage to Palestinian lives, their culture, their history. Quite the opposite. The Israelis want the Palestinian’s land and resources (as well as Syria’s, Jordan’s and Lebanon’s), and they have absolutely no qualms about using Bolshevik and Gestapo tactics to do so. Qualms? Hell, the zionists appear to be loving every minute of it!
The Israeli’s goal is pure and simple: ethnic cleansing, and nothing short of that. They’ll do whatever it takes to accomplish that result.
Thus, using the Israeli ‘model’ of policing can only work if you are trying to destroy a people that you hate and that you want to leave your country.
Otherwise, using the Israeli model will only create deeper and deeper fissures in the social fabric of America, leading to exactly what we see today: social unrest, widespread rioting and looting, and near ‘race-war’ conditions being expertly seeded, sprouted, grown and now harvested.
And THAT is exactly what our ‘elites’ want: to perpetually divide America and Americans so that the looting and destruction of our once great nation can continue uninterrupted without the citizenry rising in unison against our true oppressors and vandals, the PTB.
In view of the above, is it any wonder that our leaders look to Israel to train the security forces that will be required to protect the plunder and destruction that our American oligarchs are so busily engaged in currently…… ?
I wonder why none of the BLM bros and sistas never mention the truth about the involvement of the Zionists in not only corrupting the American police force but also fleecing these departments of $millions and turning them into brutes to brutalize their own citizens.
Zion MSM shuts down any speech that might open a window on the Zion Jerusalem Revelation Thugs who rule us.
We don’t have Athenian Debate Democracies in the west.
All we have in the west these days is Zion Jerusalem Revelation Thug-cracies.
We are all Palestinians now, the zionists have ran their coronavirus scam/psyop on Americans ie labeling the common flu as the coronavirus and locking down and installing draconian police state controls that Orwell could never have dreamed of, mission accomplished.
The draconian tactics that Israel has brought to ZUS police forces are designed to have the police look at we goyim as enemies to be subdued , which is what the Israeli IDF and police do to the Palestinians as they shoot and wound Palestinians regularly, this is the practice of demonic minds driven by their zionist mind set.
Read the book The Controversy of Zion by Douglas Reed , it can be had on amazon, and read the Protocols of Zion, if you read these two, you will see the demonic forces at work here in America.
Was Floyd telling the truth about not being able to breathe?
It is the MIC or Military Industrial Complex Eisenhower built and warned America about after he created the beast.
Aug 28, 2014 Pentagon Has ‘Everything Must Go’ Sale
After protestors in Ferguson, Missouri, were met with a militarized police force, new attention was brought to the Pentagon’s 1033 program, a program that supplies military-grade equipment to local police departments, often for free.
December 25, 2015 Homeland Defense: The Pentagon Declares War on America
State Terrorism directed against the American People and Democracy Itself. The Department of Defense now authorizes the domestic deployment of US troops in “the conduct of operations other than war” including law enforcement activities and the quelling of “civil disturbances”: “Federal military commanders have the authority, in extraordinary emergency circumstances where prior authorization by the President is impossible and duly constituted local authorities are unable to control the situation, to engage temporarily in activities that are necessary to quell large-scale, unexpected civil disturbances…“
http://www.globalresearch.ca/homeland-defense-the-pentagon-declares-war-on-america/5335483
The Israeli army NCO shooter went to jail, because he was filmed. So if the Israelis were giving US cops training then the Israelis ought to have been teaching how it was an essential prerequisite for taking punitive measures to make sure no one could be pointing a camera”
Jews break the camera of the Palestinian victims
Jews also disregard the evidence supplied by the camera
Justice even when somehow manage to see the evidence,diosreagrd the brutality of soldiers
Sometimes the judges sentence for murder or extreme brutality and the sentence usually run for about 1 week to 6 months.
Like I said to my friends, one good thing about this BLM/Jew alliance is that most black militiants don’t trust Jews anymore than they can throw them, which averages about 6 feet. (Wry grin)
Unfortunatley many of them (black militiants) have a short attention span and low IQ.
In fact, American police only became interested in Israeli techniques after 9/11, and the techniques they are learning are counter-terrorism techniques, not civilian policing techniques.
Israel has nothing to teach anyone in ordinary civilian policing, as crime is low there and the police have no special experience.
As for the knee on neck, it is widely used across the world in all police forces. France is also having a discussion over its use of the knee on neck. Ironically, the Israeli police is one of the few police forces where this technique is not widely in use.
It is interesting, though, that certain people are trying to exploit this situation to end American police getting training in counter-terrorism techniques….
I struck up a quick conversation in front of a Dunkin Donuts with this Black Muslim/’Farrakhanist’ one morning, years ago in Englewood NJ, a bulwark of middle class black America (Grin), as he was dispensing literature to his ‘peeps’ and while we had very little in common I attempted to show that we did have one thing in common.
I mentioned to him that a problem we both have is the Zionist control of our foreign policy and he came right back at me and said ‘domestic also’. ‘Yes, good’ I nodded & replied and exited s-t-a-g-e left.
Love your vid!,,, will be passing it on….
Aren’t Jews and their media are ones screaming Black Lives Matter? Don’t they run CNN? I think.
In many cases the police are in on it because unions have negotiated extra payments for officers attending anti terrorist training. In practice, police think their primary duty is to go home to their families at the end of their shift, and history shows cops being in no kind of a hurry to confront active shooters.
George Floyd had 11ng/ml of fentanyl in his blood. He was stating he couldn’t breathe while he was still standing. He was going to die without narcan. Chauvin should be charged with professional failure to render aid. The knee to the back of the neck didn”t really kill Floyd. That was a classic opiod overdose.
Kent McCord and Martin Milner (if he were alive) would likely disagree…….
“Adam-12” was one of the best police shows on TV, along with “Dragnet” (my weird aunt was in love with Jack Webb, for reasons unknown) and a truly ancient series, “California Highway Patrol” (starring obese Broderick Crawford, who always sounded out of breath, because he was.) These three were prototypical ‘reality’ shows that were all (supposedly) somewhat loosely based on actual police files, which is much different than the delightful comedy shows you cited. And still, these three shows ultimately had a feel of innocence, righteousness and warmth, rather than a cold, sterile nihilism and bloodlust that permeates much of today’s (TV) culture in America. This was especially so for “Adam-12”, my favorite of the group. They made you like and admire law enforcement without being too heavy handed about it.
You know, looking back on my childhood, these shows helped cement my appreciation for law enforcement, along with my parents’ conservative and highly supportive attitudes towards policing. Again, it seems the times were more innocent back then, although I’m sure I would have had a different perspective had I been a black youngster growing up in the same era.
Nevertheless, police shows way back when were so much more innocent and mild compared to today, that parents could allow kids to watch them without concerns that they would warp a child’s mind.
Wow, how things have devolved over the last 50 years or so.
Thanks for a nice, nostalgic post, HH.