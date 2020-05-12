“Israel to Annex the United States”

As the Beatles once put it, “I read the news today, oh boy…” One might argue that the “oh boy” has been part and parcel of one’s morning media review ever since 9/11, but depending on one’s own inclinations, the daily content might well be considered particularly depressing over the past several years. As regular readers of Unz.com will already know, my particular perception is that the American “special relationship” with the Jewish state has been a disaster for the United States and for the entire Middle East region, to include even Israel itself. Israel has used the uncritical U.S. support it has enjoyed since the time of Lyndon Johnson to pursue unwise policies vis-à-vis its neighbors that have drawn Washington into conflicts that would have been avoided. It has meanwhile exploited the power of its formidable domestic lobby to bleed the U.S. Treasury of well over $100 billion in direct grants plus three times that much in terms of largely hidden trade and co-production arrangements approved by a subservient Congress and endorsed by a controlled media.
In return, the United States has wound up with a “best friend and ally” that has spied on the U.S., stolen its technology, corrupted its government processes and lied consistently about its neighbors to create a casus belli so Americans can die in pointless wars rather than Israelis. The Lavon Affair and the attack on the U.S.S. Liberty reveal that Israel’s government will kill Americans when it suits them to do so, knowing full well that the sycophants in Washington and the Jewish dominated media will hardly whimper at the affront.
Over the past three years Donald J. Trump has delivered on his promise to be the “best friend in Washington that Israel has ever had.” He appointed his own bankruptcy lawyer and arch Zionist David Friedman as U.S. Ambassador, a man who clearly sees his mission as promoting Israeli interests rather than those of the United States. Israel has illegally exploited an American green light to declare all of Jerusalem its capital and Trump has obligingly moved the U.S. Embassy to suit. The Jewish state, which has inevitably declared itself legally to be “Jewish” and no longer anything like a democracy, has also illegally annexed the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and is now preparing to assimilate much of the formerly Palestinian West Bank. Expulsion of nearly all remaining Palestinians, even the ones who are Israeli citizens, will no doubt come next and has in fact been called for by some Jewish politicians. The extreme Israel-philia embraced by the White House and Congress has, inter alia, meant unrelenting hostility towards both Iran and Syria, neither of which poses any real threat or challenge to the American people or to any genuine U.S. interests.
Friedman has even distorted the State Department’s use of the English language, the “occupied” West Bank is now referred to as “disputed” or “contested.” Friedman, who has disregarded existing U.S. law by contributing to Israel’s illegal settlements, has consistently served as an apologist for Israeli snipers shooting unarmed demonstrators in Gaza and for his much beloved rampaging settlers destroying the livelihoods of Palestinian farmers.
The record is appalling, thank you Mr. Trump, but, to return to the “news today,” an article that appeared last Thursday in the Jerusalem Post still had the power to make me spill my cup of coffee in disbelief. The headline read “Friedman: Second Trump term could take U.S.-Israel ties to next level.” I was not sure if I wanted to read the piece at all as I feared that it would probably mandate transferring the U.S. Treasury Department to Jerusalem and placing the Pentagon under the control of Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, we Americans would be required to cross through checkpoints when traveling between states and would only be able to find Untermensch work growing cabbages on a sprawling network of kibbutzes.
As it turned out, of course, the Friedman interview with Jerusalem Post journalists was all about Israel, not the United States, even though there was some vague nonsense about the Trump so-called peace plan munificently ending most conflict in the Middle East region and thereby benefiting Americans. Friedman began with “We need to maximize mutual benefits of the relationship in ways I don’t think have happened before. The only limits are one’s imagination as to where we can go.” If Friedman meant that the U.S. has not reaped any of the “mutual benefits” he is undoubtedly correct, but somehow I don’t think that was his intention. And there certainly has been a lot of imagination in the convoluted and often hidden Israeli Lobby schemes to bilk the American taxpayer over the course of the past 75 years.
Friedman characterized the situation before the Embassy move as “We were applying a double standard to Israel, relative to every other country in the world. We were telling Israel, you don’t have the right to choose your capital city… And it’s not just any capital; it’s Jerusalem.” Wrong, Dave. The problem with Jerusalem is that the Jewish state wanted its capital on land that it controlled but did not own under international law and through the agreements that led to the founding of Israel. Pretending that there is some special right through divine providence doesn’t change that one bit.
Friedman also had the interesting sidebar comment that illustrated just how warped the Trump view of Israel actually is. Apparently, Friedman and the president-elect had discussions on moving the Embassy prior to inauguration day “with some officials predicting that he was going to announce the move the same day as his inauguration on January 20, 2017. That didn’t happen, Friedman said, because first conversations were needed in all of the different government offices – State Department, the Pentagon and more.” That Trump was willing to highlight and promote a major pander to the Israel Lobby on the very day he was inaugurated is more than just telling, it is bizarre.
Symbols are apparently also dear to the heart of David Friedman. “Americans who support Israel understand the significance of Jerusalem. It’s what the Statue of Liberty, the Lincoln Memorial, Plymouth Rock and Valley Forge are… Because America was founded on those types of principles, Americans profoundly understand the importance of Jerusalem to the State of Israel.” Friedman added that retaining symbols like Hebron, which is in the Jewish people’s “biblical DNA” is also an important element in the Trump “peace plan.”
Whoa, David, it’s convenient to cite the American experience to justify what Israel is doing but the United States at least ostensibly was founded on the principle that “all men are created equal.” Israel is by law an apartheid state based on religion. And when last I checked Hebron was a predominantly Palestinian city under military occupation to protect the settler interlopers who are working hard to drive out the original residents. It is the site of the 1994 Ibrahimi Mosque massacre of Palestinian worshippers carried out by Brooklyn-born Jewish fanatic Baruch Goldstein. Twenty-nine Palestinians were killed. Yes, “biblical DNA” seems to fit just right if one considers the fate of the Canaanites.
And Friedman had something to say about the planned July 1st Israeli annexation of “West Bank settlements, biblical sites and the Jordan Valley.” He provided a Trump Administration green light saying “We will be ready to address this issue if Israel is ready. Ultimately, as Secretary Pompeo said, it’s Israel’s decision. They have to decide what they want to do.” According to Friedman, the Trump administration’s “vision for peace” would allow Israel to directly annex 30% of the West Bank and exercise control over most of the remainder, which would include “all settlements and the entire Jordan Valley.” The Palestinians would have no control over water resources or even their own airspace. Mapping the precise details is currently subject to “judgment calls in Israel’s court.” Note that all the critical decision making is by Israel with the full backing of the United States. The peace plan has been rightly characterized as a complete surrender to Israeli interests with the Palestinians having no say in the outcome.
Friedman also described the importance of sending a clear message to the Palestinians blaming them for everything to include the denial of basic human rights, which is in fact an Israeli specialty. “If you tell the Palestinians that no matter what happens, no matter how recalcitrant you are, no matter how malign your activities are, no matter how you fail to observe basic human rights for your own people – with all that, you still get to veto the rights of the Jewish people and the State of Israel and their unquestionable capital… it’s just the wrong signal.”
And where to go from here? Friedman opines that “the equation of U.S.-Israel relations needs to be flipped. Rather than Americans seeing themselves as helping Israel, they must realize how much Israel can do for the U.S. – for example, by putting groundbreaking Israeli innovations on the market in the U.S. first.” Sure, steal the technology, re-engineer it, and then quietly arrange sweetheart trade deals through one’s co-religionists to sell it back to the suckers in the United States.
The Jerusalem Post interview concludes with Friedman’s prediction that “Should Trump be reelected, there will be many more opportunities for deepening the connections between the U.S. and Israel.” If that is all true, we Americans might as well surrender our sovereignty right now and save ourselves the pain of going through another corrupt presidential election.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation (Federal ID Number #52-1739023) that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is [email protected].
Joe Biden:
Did a ctrl+f and the only time “Biden” is mentioned is your comment, Wally.
IF Israel declared war on America, would Jewish Americans and non-Jewish American Zionist like Joe Biden fight/support America or Israel? I mean plenty of German and Italian Americans fought against Italy and Germany in WWII, would Jewish Americans and Gentile Zionist Americans fight against Israel IF Israel declared war on America? I mean some of these Zionists whether they be Jew or Gentile have such an over the top slavish devotion to Israel, I can’t really say for sure if they would defend their own nation IF Israel decided to attack her. NO WAY should we have dual citizens in Washington, D.C. for this reason alone.
Or you could fantasize about if Ireland “declared war” on the United States
how about Fiji? What about the 5th column of Polynesians?
Belize might be another hostile too
You have no idea what “war” is or what anything is like except an armchair
Except, Israel is not annexing anything. Normalizing the Rule of Law means that Jews living on Jewish land in their ancestral homeland of Judea will fall under the same laws as those living elsewhere in Israel.
The violent Islamic fantasy, based on stealing the Jewish land of Judea, has created 70+ years of suffering. Once the fantasy ends, the path to peace is clear. The Muslim colonizers that illegally occupy Jewish territory need to return to their ancestral homelands East of the Jordan.
Perhaps this will be the wake-up call that ends the false hope of Jihadi conquest — Replacing it with something workable. If not, deluded & violent Islam will lose more generations; Opposing the word of God, and; Revelling in the mortal sins of murder & theft.
PEACE 😷
And (((you))) do?
It was already de facto… all that remains is de jure!
I could find the Nakba tag in the drop down, so:
NAKBA.
The parasite will destroy the host. As the host disintegrates, so too shall there be disintegration of the military forces of the former US, and some will be turned on the parasite, sayanim, and Quislings. It will be good to be in some far out of the way place.
Xunzi. 400 BC
After reading all the obnoxiously smug, greedy and conceited comments from Ambassador Friedman, relating ecstatically how America is just in the beginning stages of being forcibly fleeced by Israel, and after seeing his ugly, arrogant mug in the story’s lead picture, I am again confronted by the urge summed up in a single German word:
“Backpfeifengesicht”
Or in English, “A face in need of a slap”
(Gotta love those Germans: https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Backpfeifengesicht)
Der mentsh trakht un got lakht.
This does explain the violent 1,400 years of Muslim colonization of Jewish lands in a failed attempt at hegemony.
And this, the aspirational goal of Israel trying to be humane to the descendants of the failed colonial Jihadis.
_______
What the quote misses is that there are deranged cults that view “humane authority” as “weakness”. Indeed, if there is a flaw with Israeli authority, that flaw is being too humane to violent terrorists bent on murdering innocent Jewish children.
Being too humane lead to tragedies like the Sbarro massacre of 2001. Islam senselessly butchered children for the Greater Glory of Anti-Christ Muhammad.
.
.
The crimes of the followers of the Anti-Christ may be forgiven — They will never be forgotten.
PEACE 😷
_______
Total nonsense, fiendish nonsense. You throw around nasty labels, blame the victim, and worse. Read Shlomo Sand, The Invention Of The Jewish People. Invention in that context means fantasy, and obviously it is the Jews who are violent, shooting peaceful demonstrators, but here you are accusing others of violent fantasy, at the same time as you advocate ethnic cleansing, European ritualists driving out the indigenous people, the original Hebrews, the real Judaeans.
Hebrews lost Judea in 132AD. Plain and simple. They could have got it back with humane, non colonial ideals, but they chose daylight robbery instead. Muslims did the same, Christians did the same, but that doesn’t elevate Jewish action, it lowers it to the level everyone else.
The wealthiest ethnos on the planet couldn’t come to terms and buy an insignificant chunk of desert at a fair price for the original scattered inhabitants, instead choosing robbery and slow drip ethnic cleansing/genocide. That shows something about the character of the belief system.
Who was it that said:
“They lie to the back of their teeth when they know you know that they are lying?”
I would have thought the expression failed state was of more recent coinage. What is your source?
Excellent article. I think the annexation has already occurred, though, the trump quislings now working overtime to make sure the annexation cant be reversed. These are 100% likud fanatics.
‘I can’t really say for sure if they would defend their own nation IF Israel decided to attack her. ‘
Israel has attacked America on several occasions — and the people you mention didn’t defend her.
So you can say for sure.
Why don’t the Jews go back to their homeland in Poland?
That’s what the anti-BDS laws are for!
Mars is looking better every day.
Well whoever the land belongs to, it’s not the burden of the United States to sort it out.
Dennis Prager actually considered this question in his rhetoric in support of Harzony’s Fellow-White “American Nationalism” project.
According to Prager, if the US and Israel ever came to blows, something unthinkable between such Fellowest of Allies unless one of the nations had become “immoral,” each citizen of each nation would have to make their own choice, based on “morals,” of course, not their kin, country or creed.
Given Prager’s relentless shilling of “Judeo-Christianity” (in that order), the self-appointed moral superiority of the Chosen (“Jersualem & Athens” – once again, in that order), and his support of Israel over America in any historic policy conflict between the two, is there any doubt who’d be the “moral choice” in this rabbi’s Talmudic calculus?
Please explain how Muslims “stole” “your” “ancestral lands” – without resorting to the “word” of your volcano demon (aka the self-interested scribblings of the aspirant priestly caste of the Babylonian Captivity).
Those who don’t buy this shtick should take a look at Laurent Guyenot’s “From Yahweh to Zion.”
International and Zionist Jews—entertaining and draining US for over 100 years.
Now that you have an agreed upon home, helped in no small degree by your Haavara Agreement with Hitler—it’s time to go—leaving too what you illegally occupy.
Unlike Germany, America wants you to leave what’s left of our money behind and cease further extortion.
– So what? I never said it was from Giraldi’s article. Pay attention.
– The point being that TDS Giraldi dodges Biden’s, and others loyalty to “that shitty little country”, but obsesses over Trump.
recommended:
‘Zionist’ Biden in His Own Words: ‘My Name is Joe Biden, and Everybody Knows I Love Israel’:
https://original.antiwar.com/ramzy-baroud/2020/03/17/zionist-biden-in-his-own-words-my-name-is-joe-biden-and-everybody-knows-i-love-israel/
also.:
“I am a Zionist. You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist,” current Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said in April 2007, soon before he was chosen to be Barack Obama’s running mate in the 2008 elections.
I am not aware of Ireland or Fiji getting US politicians to give them billions every year, or preventing the UN from investigating them for war crimes, or passing laws where it is illegal to criticize them.
This stupid analogy is just further evidence that the jews are not clever.
Fake News! Israel cannot “annex” what belongs to them. De jure you are run by their BAR. De facto, you are run by their Bank. The Undeclared Soviets in America has always belonged to Zion. Who sentenced Irish children to slave labour on the plantations? Who owned the slaver ships? Who staged their “independance war”? The Zionists in London still own the majority of American soil under the Victoria Company, no? Maybe they changed names now that the City of London has become a tourist spot…
I found out the other day, Washington DC is not actualy in or part of any of the American States… Go look, it is not on the list of states. So who owns the district of Columbia?
The optimistic version is that Trump, like many US Presidents, freed from the need to campaign for reelection, will take a harsher line on Israel. The alternative is that freed from that need he will escalate in the region and start an unpopular war for Israel against Iran. I just don’t know.
Still be interested in your thoughts on the Roger Stone revelations.
Friedman, Trump, Pompeo etc, etc are insanely delusional. The Zionist/Satanists have killed the goose that laid the golden egg. America is bankrupt and in terminal decay…it may take a little while, but it won’t be able to subsidise that racist, apartheid, genocidal entity for much longer. Friendless Israel, who made an art form out of thievery, unrelenting belligerence and warfare with the neighbours is, proverbially, “up the creek without a paddle”. When the Middle East’s arch-bully is unable to protect Israel, what happens then ? It will live ( and die ) to regret its arrogance and savagery…its on its own and that’s not a nice place to be !
In some back room, numerous pair of “invisible hands” are sitting in disbelief, one saying, “Are you f’in kidding. We got away with saying THAT too?”
No, actually you didn’t. A few of US are paying attention (thank you for your courage on this and others Mr. Geraldi), including me, though my initial (IMHO) “poster worthy” comment may be rejected by moderators.
The world needs to be constantly reminded, as we are of the Holocaust (factually accuracy in question), that Zionists were aided by HITLER via the Haavara Agreement in transitioning to a previously agreed upon home. The world (especially The Donald) should demonstrate the courage of Mr. Geraldi and several others and hold Israel to what was agreed upon and demand they leave illegally occupied land.
Historically, Jews collectively and often individually (like human habituated animals) are incapable of self-moderation (e.g. Bernie Madoff), never being satisfied with ”far” until, “too far.” Brazenly, even if in jest, suggesting that the annexation of The United States has even been fantasized about by Israeli officials very well may be the afore mentioned “too far.”
One can hope.
Mossad’s execution of 9-11 should have been a wake up call.
You guys subscribed to the phony WMD and coyote planes dissapearing into the babylonian twin towers whilst your intuition should have kicked in and told you something is not right.
9-11 should have been the litmus test for truth but you conveniently ignored it. You looked the other way due to cognitive dissonance.
You followed Bush’s order to go on a spending spree with more credit card debt jacked up with high interest to feed the satanic cabal instead.
With all these bogus wars on terror and non-ending hoaxes you have unwittingly supported the Zionist Satanic push for one world disorder.
At this point, all you can do is repent for your sins and start fighting back the criminal enterprize who are in charge of orchestrating all these bogus war on terror, creating these monstrous, diabolical, sinister ISISraHELL with the help of al-CIA-da and MOSSAD.
Alternate would be to sit back and enjoy bigger fireworks than 9-11 coming near you whilst they prepare greater IzraHELL for the coming of their Yahweh, The Anti-Christ dajjal who will globalize his reign of terror from Jerusalem.
Either way buckle up for a roller coaster ride with some of these demonic, totally psychopathic, diabolical, sinister, pathological liars and corrupters of mother earth. You reap what you sow.
There is a lie. Then there is a BIG LIE. Then there is 911. Santa Claus is beyond a LIE. Tel LIE vised 911 EvangeLIED are being taken for a ride by way of Deception to think Jesus Christ died for their Evils. Everyone shall have to account for deeds, either good or evil to enter Paradise or eternal abode in Hell fire.
The infuriating thing about 9/11 and the multitude of lesser false flags which both preceded and followed it is that, although most Americans know it was as phoney as a three and a half dollar fed reserve note, everyone seems content to put up with the extremely phoney “war on terror” it was designed to create and which has already destroyed a hand full of countries in the world, caused the murder of upwards of two million people, mostly using U.S. military, and turned the U.S. into a ruthlessly insane police state wherein everyone is made to obey patently unlawful statutes in the name of “emergency” while the ruling elite has quit obeying any laws at all while gathering a massive military presence to cow the now restless and resentful public. – See more at:Christopher Bollyn: The Man Who Solved 9/11
GAZA II Fema camps coming to you, flag waving homosexual patriots, because you remained silent with 9-11 MOSSAD hoax. God Almighty accepts the prayers of the oppressed. He will allow annihilation of you Godless oppressors at the hands of another oppressor, Israeli Secret Intelligence Service-ISIS
The destruction of America is nearly complete. Polarization, the destruction of the middle class and the lack of moral compass, especially within Washington and the press maggots are all combined to take America down.
The guilty will never face prosecution. Psychopaths, everyone of them. Empty husks resembling humans, in reality a golem, zombie, werewolf or vampire…even vampires had class. The lot of them are totally evil incarnate. They sold their souls to whatever evil entity that lurks in the backgrounds within them.
Gina Haspel is no different. Neither was Condoliza Rice, Madeline Albright, or Golda Meir.
The devil is in the details as they say. Looking into the details you will find zionism.
If Jesus gonna return he’d better do it soon.
On second thought he should stay where he’s at. Otherwise he would be arrested as a terrorist waterboarded and then crucified a second time….and the xtian zionists would be cheering all the way.
Your degree of CHUTZPAH is staggering. You practise accusatory inversion (accusing your opponent of what you are yourself doing) and that is typically Jewish. You are too stupid to understand that your tactic is too obvious and will not work.
We owe those bums/jews big time over the USS Liberty murders and some day we’ll pay them back with all the interest it’s been accruing over the years – the jews love interest.
Soon not even muttmerica will be able to save the kikes.
No matter what you say, yid, even your God hasn’t allowed you to comeback to where YOU murdered Jesus Christ (God be with him).
You are in for a reckoning.
Indeed.
You said it yourself, KIKE.
Tic toc
Tic toc
Make that “compounded interest” and apply that also to 9/11.
David Friedman should be charged with treason. When does Donald Trump appoint a US ambassador to Israel? But Giraldi’s article tells more about the mentality, servility, and corruption of the American political and media class. Not only is Congress an Israeli Occupied Territory but also the White House. A saying has to be modified regarding the American people: The Zionists can fool people all the time.
Yeah that’s been my thoughts on this. Color me optimistic but I’ve been wrong before.
One thing going for the optimists is that most of the owned MSM is against Trump. I think they hate him because they don’t completely own him like they completely own sleepy Joe Biden.
The Lavon affair, the attack on the USS Liberty and… 9/11, the nec plus ultra.
NO WAY should we have dual citizens in the US.
FIFY
In a nutshell Giraldi is saying is that, whether you vote for Trump or Biden you will still get Netanyahu.
Your paid troll tactic, using Biden as a straw man, has backfired and only reinforces the thrust of Giraldi’s article.
If you don’t want to vote for a Netanyahu ass kissing Zionist, in November, then why are bother voting.
“If Israel declared war on the US…” The Jews have been making war on us for decades already! The answer to the question is clearly evidenced by the number of Israel firsters and dual citizens that infest our institutions.
Fortunately, they have overplayed their hand this time with the corona hoax. Americans are about to stop what they are doing and focus their attention squarely and vehemently upon those who have been torturing us for so long. We’ve had enough and change is in the air.
Liar.
Both became immoral many, many years ago.
On thing appear when you read the Coran and the Old testament: Islam is a jewish creation. Islam is the antichrist.
I think PG and all of us need to relax. The tipping point of America’s downward slide began with its bloody, crazed response to 9/11. Covid-19 has accelerated the downward trajectory. One more big screw-up, and it’s curtains for the Greatest Nation Since The Beginning of Time (i.e. The USofA).
The American Zio nut-jobs are right–bring on the rapture. LOL!!!
PS:My only fear is that, when the rapture arrives, the US and Israel don’t take the rest of humanity down with them.
Right. Sheldon Adelson owns the Orange Man, lock, stock and barrel.
I’m American myself, and I can’t stand the vast majority of kike-brainwashed Americans. Fuck them, they deserve all the suffering heading their way.
Enough of your anti-Semitism already! You’re saying that Jewish ethnic identity is a “fantasy”? This is what Hitler would’ve said. Genocide always begins by deconstructing someone’s ethnic identity.
Your religion is based on the exiled followers of Akhenaten and his sun-worshipping religion, who claimed Canaan as their own after slaughtering the original inhabitants.
Adelson and others are buying Trump’s re election bid but if he was completely under the Shylocks (plural) spells the MSM/Deep State/Owned Government would be performing virtual fellatio on Donald and they’re not.
One hint on how it will go is if ‘meat head’ Pompeo, a zeolot Christian Zionist with that crazed shit eating grin, is removed early on in Trump’s second term. If he isn’t replaced with a real, pragmatic America First patriot then greater Iz’rael will be closer than ever to fruition and only Jesus can help us then.
Chastisement is in Israel’s future. And it will be well-deserved. Pride always goeth before the Fall and their sins cry to Heaven for Vengeance. Most ordinary Americans I talk to understand the level of subversion that Israel has injected into America’s domestic affairs and national interests. Most I talk to would willingly be conscripted if an American leader ever arises and calls the nation to arms against Israel, in order to punish them for, at the very least, the actions against the USS Liberty and during the Lavon Affair, nevermind their role in the JFK assassination, 9/11 and their 24/7 corruption and subversion of America’s domestic and foreign affairs.
What’s the need for annexation when they already exercise nearly complete control?
Such as “Palestinians don’t exist”, said by Golda Meir?
Zionism is cut from the same cloth as Nazism and Bolshevism, and cut by the same hand – the Anglo-American banking establishment. Insider Anthony C. Sutton has documented this quite well, as has Bill Clinton mentor Carroll Quigley. Zionism is really a bizarre parody of Nazism, right down to the tribal “master race” fantasy, the concentration camps, and the internal, hated, ethnic “other.” Israel was created with an alliance between Nazis and self-hating, atheist, Zionist Jews – Nazi troop ships brought whole Jewish factories and villages to Palestine before the war. They betrayed the observant Jews of Europe. But yes, Mossad works with the CIA to do these false flags. They also fund and run ISIS with the Paedo-gon. Wahabists in Saudia Arabia are in league with them, because they wish to wipe out all other sects of Islam. Israel is left alone, you’ll notice. ISIS never even mentions them. Likewise, they never attack oil rich nations allied with the USA. Only those oil-rich nations that have their own financial system, that stand apart from – the banking establishment. The first thing they did in Libya was to airlift out the gold reserves, and install a Rothschild central bank.
The Zionist West created Israeli Secret Intelligence Service ISIS to demonize Islam and Muslims.
The Zionist West has a history of making mockery of the Creator of Heaven’s and earth.
These are the same godless people whose ancestor’s have killed messenger’s of God that were sent to remind humanity to live by the Shari’ah TEN Commandments.
But instead they have deviated by engaging in false flag hoaxes such as 9-11, Boston Marathon, London 7-7-7, Paris false flags.
The have removed the institution of family and decency by legalizing homosexuality, pornography, gambling, Adultery, fraudulent money and outright criminal wars based on Weapons of Mass Deception.
And now they got people such as yourselves invoking insults to your Creator without even reflecting what repercussion and wrath it will invite from your maker.
But ISIS-Israeli Secret Intelligence Service disguised as Islamic state needs to hear this loud and clear: No country’s actions are worse than yours. What you choose to carry out is infinitely more reprehensible – because whenever you do something horrific you have the audacity to invoke God’s name first.
People have been saying that for years. To be plausible this time round El Trumpo will have to get rid of Christian Zionists like Pence.
The ZUS has been a captive nation of the zionists since 1913, when the zionists fastened their privately owned FED and IRS on the American people.
There should be another million man march on DC.
This time with motorcycle chains.
Beat the living daylights out of everybody there.
Drag ’em to the Potomac.
Dump ’em.
5 dancing shlomos
I think you are right. Heinlein did, too. The great sci/fi author described how that would work in his Stranger in a Strange Land. He didn’t dare say Jesus, so he made his hero (only stoned, not crucified) a honest man from Mars. But his readers knew what he was talking about. The good guy who was found dangling in the wind at the end of Brave New World also tells us that Huxley knew how a thoroughly corrupt system works. Much the same story about what happens to decency and sanity in our society. A sad commentary on what we are and what we remain. Onward to the new dystopia.
The only time I ever see the media truly attack Trump, is when he is too slow to war, enforced vaccination, war, money for Israel, war…
Yep, that MSM sure hates Trump when he drags his feet at their agenda (21).
The role of the media (and the “Opposition”, of course) is to gadfly your government towards the aims of Zion. Your government wants to raise taxes but cannot justify it? The Press will inform the people of the urgent need to subsidise transgender bathrooms. The bathrooms will never be built, or a few only, the rest of the billions wil go where billions go… Pentagon needs more money? MSM is there to show you the White Helmet footage ashen corpses that turn out to be actors. Or how about a politician “…with the acceptance rating of a fucking mother Theresa” to hold up a vial of white powder in Congress and call it anthrax?
If you think for one moment Trump or anyone else is speaking off the script, forget it. Ever since Reagan, the White House has been occupied by actors and special effect cameramen. Be careful you aren’t watching the wrong show….
“But it’s the only show in town!”
Christian Zionism is like being a crypto Jew—it’s the antithesis of what it purports to be. Theirs comes down to a deification of the American Proposition, a form of statolatry rejecting historical Christianity, that, not surprisingly, is practiced in country club-like civic centers with rock bands on a stage flanked by Israeli and American flags—no religious symbols allowed, although electronic miracles abound.
Their ministers’ chief ritual appears to be waving a floppy bible around over their head as a substitute for the magical-chicken voodoo of Orthodox Judaism on Kaparot, which, in the way an Orthodox rabbi’s schlugging a chicken on Kaparot absorbs Orthodox Jews’ sin, so too is the Christian Zionists’ divorce, or adultery, and his coveting his neighbor’s wife waved away by magical proof-texting. The result is that this sanctifying of what just yesterday had been evil betrayals of the very ones most deserving of a man’s love and protection (as exemplified by their leader John Hagee’s singing his alleluias between the legs of another woman) has led to betrayal of Christ not just in their personal lives, but by glorifying the mass incineration of women and children in Palestine and other Middle Eastern lands.
Now, let’s all get behind Mike Pompeo and incinerate the ancient Persians’ women and children, too, singing out Hava Nagila, or Let Us Rejoice, not least because America’s young men are sacrificed with death and dismemberment so good Israeli boys need not be bothered and can go on to make a killing selling our technology back to the us at a nice profit.
Former AmeriKa has been annexed by the land of the chosen ones loooong time ago, RF is the other territory fortunate enough to have been annexed even longer to serve god’s chosen people.
Perhaps that is reason it is not longer a magnet for the best and brightest from around the globe.
I have a very good friend who is the epitome of ‘conservative’ American ‘Christian’ Zionist. He was raised Episcopalian, but became Southern Baptist eventually because first the Anglicans and then the Methodists and Presbyterians became too Liberal. His spiritual journey to find authentic English Protestantism that was not Liberalism featured his discovery back to the days when Henry VIII ‘opened the doors to Gospel freedom’ (as my friend says) English=speaking Protestantism has featured many people who accept that The Jews ARE God’s Chosen Race – and nothing can ever change that, including Jews killing Christ or Christians. Gentiles are saved by Faith Only, my friend says. Jews are saved by being Jews. And. he says, just as Once Saved Always Saved applies to Christians, Once Saved Always Saved applies to Jews – meaning, no Jew loses his salvation by anything he does.
My friend knows that what he believes would not have been acceptable to the Southern Baptist Convention even in 1980. He knows that what he believes was, in various shades, central to Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. He knows that Quakers (who were like the anti-theological, pacifist fraternal twin to blood&guts Puritanism) were always on great terms with Jewish bankers and businessmen, and always allied with Jews for their social causes. He knows that the specific theology he believes, and was first broadcast globally in a form that drew knowing converts in the Scofield Study Bible, was born from Anglicanism – first theorized and systematized by British born, educated, and reared Anglicans.
So my friend through his study came to learn what I did through mine: WASP culture and Judaizing go hand in hand. My friend sees it as required by God; I recognize it as the great Home Run for anti-Christ.
My friend sees the British Empire’s growth to blanket the world and spread WASP cultural standards and biases globally as God’s blessing for Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. It see it as proof that when you chose great evil Satan provides great rewards in this world – it is Exhibit A of selling your soul to gain the whole world.
My friend can never be changed in his view of Israel (can never held accountable for being morally wrong) and Jews by any set of political facts and logic. His beliefs are religious/theological. And that includes his cultural senses. He is Anglo-Saxon Protestant. My friend – rightly – asserts that his religious are right in line with the birth and growth of English language Protestantism.
You cannot separate the Jewish problem from the WASP problem.
Exactly!!! I could care less whether the descendants of Abraham’s son Isaac or the descendants of his bastard spawn Ishmael control some piece of shithole desert in the Middle East. As an American, it’s simply Not. My. Problem.
If the Jews murdered every single last Arab — or the Arabs murdered every single last Jew — it wouldn’t affect my life one iota. A pox on both their houses.
So, you implicate all of us in your criminal fantasies? No wonder Unz got defacebooked! First you incite a riot, then you incite violence against government officials, and you end it all with hate speech against innocent employees celebrating a difficult job done well.
Before you start hating Jews just because you cannot think further than your own nose, concider the corporate boardrooms around the world, packed with executives on the day, screaming their heads off as the story about aeroplanes got swallowed hook, line and “Israel/Al-CIA-da/Saudi Arabia diddit!”
Get off the conspiracy pill, bro’. The Protocols don’t need conspiracy to beat you, they spend their money keeping you ignorant of reality. It’s not difficult, see how they keep you busy slinging mud at other people as deep in the poop as what you are.
Racism truly is our gift from zion. Here are some simple facts, no conspiracy needed, just add greed…
https://www.greenpets.co.za/index.php/en/32-paranoid-goy/economics/109-911-wayleave
Innovations like a vaccine for COVFEFE-19? Talk about hitting the ground running. Apparently, Israel hit the ground and was running prior to this pandemic being a pandemic. How prescient of them. How innovative. How convenient this novel virus is. Carpe diem.
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-israel-coronavirus-vaccine/false-claim-coronavirus-vaccine-approved-in-israel-set-for-mass-production-and-distribution-idUSKBN2153VM
So, in February, as Trump was calling the virus a hoax at his rallies, Israel was announcing it is making major breakthroughs in a vaccine when the pandemic was not yet a pandemic and their man in the White House was denying the novel virus was even a novel virus.
W.H.O’s to say this novel virus, if it did indeed come from a lab, didn’t emanate from a lab in Israel? Israel has proven it’s capable of pretty much any atrocity that suits its purposes. The Zionists are stepchildren of the Nazis afterall. They learned well from their stepfather Adolph.
The English did that ‘deconstructing ethnic identity’ of Welsh, Irish, and Scots. Jews immediately allied with WASPs in that, as in banking and international finance. America’s WASP Elites have made certain that no non-WASP white ethnicity could survive in America, save as a joke or a slur, something to be avoided. Jews joined that game with fury by the dawn of the 20th century.
Why have WASPs and Jews been in favor of so much ‘deconstruction’ of non-WASP white ethnic identity?
And the only time the media praises Trump is when he is attacking Syria or stealing Syria’s oil.
“Der mentsh trakht un got lakht.” Yiddish for:
“Man plans and God laughs”.
Sadly, the Palestinians aren’t laughing.
Nor the Iraqis.
Nor the Syrians
Nor the Libyans.
Nor the Lebanese.
Nor the Iranians.
Nor the Afghanis.
Nor the Yemenis.
And the list goes on…..
No, they all suffer and die to this very day, unabated. Women, children, elderly; none are spared.
(And we won’t even mention those 2,977 innocent Americans who perished in the 9/11 false flag.)
And all the while the zionists plot and plan more of their relentlessly evil deeds.
So, if God truly is laughing, then God is a malign, psychopathic thug (just like those bloodthirsty zionists.)
Ah if it was that easy but it AINT!
Could someone please explain to me….
How come the Lord God of the the old and new testament, promised a bunch of Khazars from the Caucasus region of southern Russia – the ownership of the Western side of Palestine – some several thousand years ago?
Or even in 1947?.
The creation of the current state of Israel is arguably the biggest and most vile act of anti semitism in history, certainly since the Roman invasion a couple of millennia ago….
I cannot see any real genetic of historic claims by Khazars to occupy the western side of Palestine.
The current occupation of that area is by a mish mash of Poles and other Eastern Europeans.
Led at the moment by the Pole, Mileikowsky aka Netanyahu inherited from Ukrainian Goldie Mabovitch aka Meir via the Belarus born, terrorist leader of the Hagannah, Biegun aka Begin.
If we Brits or the USA had been really honest about giving these Soviet squatters a ‘land’ it would have been more honest to give them Connecticut or Sussex.
They have taken over both Britain and the USA anyway.
It would have saved much bloodshed had they just been allowed a formal occupation of a portion of either nation and left the Mddle East alone and to the semite peoples..
“Genocide always begins by deconstructing someone’s ethnic identity.”
Just like Jews have been doing to European and Christian culture for the last century?
Great. The Jewish State has been working on the Law of Expulsion for non-Jewish citizens. This law should become reciprocal towards all Israelis living outside Israel. Go home. Speak Hebrew, oscillate for hours at the Roman theater wall (wailing wall), and negotiate with your Muslim cousins on your own. Leave western civilization alone.
Giraldi:
These Jewish politicians and their progeny should be shown a door when they desire to live outside Israel. Go home.
The Jewish State and Israel-firsters have been promoting the Wars for Eretz Israel against secular Iraq, Syria, and Libya by manipulating the US congress. The Jewish State has been arming the jihadis to kill the civilian populations in Syria and Libya. Millions died, including thousands and thousands of children (the latter actually makes zionists rejoice). The Jewish State has been arming and supporting Ukrainian Banderites (the self-proclaimed neo-Nazi). The gigantic hole in the sanctimonious narrative of the incomparable Jewish suffering is impossible to hide. The holobiz profiteering schema is collapsing.
The supremacist zio-idiots cannot help themselves but igniting a disgust towards everything Jewish. Time for the Jewish Communities worldwide to come to their senses.
This surreal performance by Pelosi in front of some Jewish PAC doesn’t get nearly the attention it deserves. It allows us a glimpse into the “minds” of our leaders. And it’s terrifying.
We all know that Israel has indeed attacked Americans in the Lavon Affair and the USS Liberty and their fingerprints are all over 911. And exactly how many Jonathan Pollards live among us in America? How many Julius and Ethel Rosenbergs? How many Professor Charles Liebers? Remarkably, with all this corona virus talk going on 24/7, Lieber’s name seems to have disappeared for some strange reason. Then we have the JFK assassination which Israel is one of the most likely suspects in the assassination of an American president. Dr. Carl (((Weiss))) shot presidential candidate Huey Long. Jacob (((Rubenstein))) shot and killed Oswald. Was Jack Ruby a paid assassin silencing Oswald before he could spill the beans? haha. What do you think? You wonder how often a Jewish assassin was involved in some way in throughout history in the killing of a Western leader or political candidate? Would make for an interesting list. And more recently we have the Neo-Commies better known as the (((Neocons))) who have taken over America’s foreign policy and give the President his marching orders. On the other side of the coin, or at least (((they))) pretend to be on the other side of the coin, the (((Neo-Bolsheviks))) who promote open borders, anti-White racism, homosexual marriage, etc. But strangely one thing the Neocons and Neo-Bolsheviks all agree on is wars for Israel, closed borders for Israel, and the same rules that MUST be adhered to by the West do not apply to Israel. How many Jeffrey Epsteins and Jonathan Pollards are working in America still? How many Sheldon Adelsons, George Soros aka George Schwartz, and other Jewish Zionist are out there buying Western leaders and ordering them around like dogs? Yep, pretty safe to say that Israel annexed America decades ago, we know at least as far back as Woodrow Wilson, long before Israel even existed that World Jewry was pulling the strings behind the scenes.
I am all for Judea for Jews only, provided that that is the only place in the world for Jews and all other citizenships must be forthwith surrendered and vacated without obfuscation or machinations. So, best of luck in the Promised Land and Godspeed!
Replace “Islamic” and “Muslim” with “Jewish”,
“Jewish” with “gentile”,
“70 years” with “multi-millenia” and
you will have arrived something that is actually truthful.
Islam is a creation of Judaism and closely based on its theological template.
Whining about your own anti-Western golems embarrasses you.
Being rid of the lot of you devils is the World’s dream. Hopefully it can wretch hard enough to dislodge the entire Semitic-Arab tumor residing in its water starved gut. No ark for you, this time.
Get real, that happened when LBJ slimed into the White House.
– Hey dumsky, pay attention.
– I agree with Giraldi’s points, as various comments of mine at this site attest. Pay attention.
– The point I was making, which went went right over your little head, was that Giraldi employs a double standard when he singles out Trump and not Biden or the endless list of others who blindly support Israel.
– Right. Me, a purveyor of “holocaust” revisionist research who is an “ass kissing Zionist”. How does that work? LOL
– Herald, it’s hard to imagine anyone as slow as yourself. But alas, here you are, making a bloody fool of yourself.
Your “friend” espouses what is very wrong with Protestantism.
The “dog-eat-dog” materialism that is espoused by Protestants comes directly from the talmudic judaic way of thinking and is not Christian in any sense.
According to Protestant “ethics”, “good works” cannot be a factor in “salvation” and are of no use. Protestant “Salvation” is achieved by grace and mercy alone–not by the performance of “good works”.
A person can be a “bad” person all of his life, taking unfair advantage of others, embezzling from others, in general abusing others that he has dealt with, sinning constantly, and upon his deathbed profess a belief in Jesus Christ and automatically be “saved”.
Whereas a non-religious person who has been a good person all of his life, performing “good works” not for any personal gain, but because “it is the right thing to do”, being altruistic, attempting to ease the pain of his fellow man will not achieve “salvation” because he does not profess the same belief in Jesus Christ.
Something is very wrong with this picture.
“Good works” have always been a major part of the Catholic faith and have been used for the betterment of all mankind. From Catholic institutions such as hospitals and universities, to Catholic schools and other institutions, the whole narrative of mankind has been uplifted to a much greater degree than that of “dog-eat dog”, “got to get ahead (at any cost)” Protestantism.
Yes, the Catholic Church has its “warts” and problems, but in essence, has been a great driver in the advancement of all of mankind.
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2003/S00153/zionist-biden-in-his-own-words-my-name-is-joe-biden-and-everybody-knows-i-love-israel.htm
It’s all over the internet. Your Ctrl-button may be faulty, as is your attempt to ctrl the narrative.
– You mean the Syria where US troops sent by Obama are being withdrawn by Trump.
– What Syrian oil has Trump stolen? None.
FYI:
– Obama was the first president in US history to be at war for every single day of his eight year presidency.
– Obama approved military action in seven countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen as well as special operations on a smaller scale all over the globe.
recommended:
Obama’s Horrible Record: ‘Obama on Mount Rushmore: Move Over Guys, Room for One More Con Artist’
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/12/phil-giraldi/obama-on-mount-rushmore-move-over-guys-room-for-one-more-con-artist/
The Parasite is about to consume it’s host.
Since almost all packaged and other prepared foods in America have now been taken in by the kosher certification racketeering, so that practically every American is now subject to Jewish orthodoxy, why not complete the take-over of America by having Israel annex the country.
That way, the wars Israel generates with its neighbors can be fought by America; and be certain to include the cost of such wars be borne by Americans in the continental United States, soldiers wounded, maimed and killed will come from the continental United States and it will all be “approved” by the Zionist controlled executive and legislative branches of the government.
Laws will be reviewed not in the American supreme court, but in Jerusalem by its supreme court or by the rabbinical laws of that orthodoxy.
And to insure it all, any actions such as the USSLiberty, the Lavon Affair or anything similar, if questioned, will be deemed anti-Semitic and subject anyone who dares think such, to be charged with a hate crime.
To move from cynicism, how much more controlled and dominated by the kosher certification, by the foreign aid extortion, by the sway of Israel and its Zionist partisans? Will America let itself become the slave to Israel and its domestic, state-within-a-state partisans?
Oh, America. You are being conquered by a foreign country which is not your ally. It is the opposite.
Dear Herald!
Boycott and desist from Wally’s comments.
You see how he’s isolated now and such can only get better.
My goodwill to you.
You wouldn’t want different standards for Jews and Muslims? Would you?
Thus, for equivalency and consistency, 100% of Muslims must surrender all other citizenships and move to Mecca & Medina. No obfuscation or machinations. Best of luck in the desert with your rock.
PEACE 😷
If only it were as innocent as merely stealing from USA.
Rick Wiles slowly and persistently pulls back the mask: Israelis are the “groundbreaking innovators” of “contact tracing”; Bibi declared that “We must start with the children: inject them with microchips so an alarm will go off when someone comes near them . . .”
https://www.trunews.com/stream/zionism-666-netanyahu-plots-to-implant-microchips-in-children-israel-launches-rothschild-shield-contact-tracing-app
_____
SIDEBAR: About the children:
(subtitle: ratcheting up the fear)
1. Potentially deadly coronavirus-linked child illness confirmed in CT May 12 2020
https://www.ctpost.com/news/coronavirus/article/COVID-linked-illness-monitored-in-NY-No-cases-15261824.php
2. In an appearance on C Span Washington Journal a few days ago, Kristen Englund, ostensibly an epidemiologist from Cleveland Clinic, emphasized the need to “wear a mask, not to protect you but to protect me, protect your neighbors; show that you are a good neighbor and a good American.” Right on cue, C Span moderator Bill Scanlan asked, “Should there be a national mandate to wear masks?”
Englund responded, basically, “Yes.”
She went further:
To my cynical mind, that sounds like, Let’s do all we can to first, turn our — make that YOUR — children into the juvenile equivalent of the “white, like a fungus” old lady E M Forster described, living underground; socially distancing ’til they’re more neurotic than Woody Allen; unexposed to dirt, germs so their immune systems never get built; obsessively hand-washing and wiping counters, desks, iPhones . . . .
While Bibi intends to microchip children so they’ll sound an alarm when anyone comes near them.
My gawd, that was 21 seconds worth of some of the most pathetically sickening groveling that I have ever had the displeasure of witnessing. ISRAEL DOES ABSOLUTELY NOTHING FOR AMERICA, BUT YET ACCORDING TO NUTTER NANCY WE SHOULD PUT ISRAEL FIRST EVEN BEFORE OUR OWN COUNTRY.
ISRAEL IS A PARASITE THAT COULDN’T EXIST WITHOUT AMERICAN AID AND OTHER AID FROM TRADITIONALLY WHITE NATIONS.
You have it backwards, Nancy, ISRAEL NEEDS TO KISS OUR ASS, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND. And seeing as how many times Israel has stabbed America in the back, we need to end the relationship and leave Israel to survive on its own. America and the West gain absolutely nothing by having a one-sided relationship with a country that has killed Americans and spied on us for decades. Israel is a thorn in our side and World Jewry is leading the way in destroying traditionally White nations with open borders, laws that discriminate against Whites, promoting decadent behavior like drug usage, pornography, abortion, interracial marriage and sex for thou but not for thee, anti-White propaganda, etc., etc. And this is your bestest best friend in the whole wide world, America and Europe. Right.
I never before yesterday realized the origin of the phrase was Yiddish. Throws a whole new light on it. What is the Torah other than a plan? Maybe God is mostly laughing at the Hebrews.
The author’s premise is dead wrong…
Zionism is nothing like German National Socialism. Zionism exudes the worst aspects of human behavior, that being talmudic judaic supremacism which is worse than any foibles that the German National socialist movement had.
National Socialism was able to take a people broken in spirit (by the very jews who started WW1) and restore a sense of nationalistic ethnic pride, not unlike what jews have been doing for themselves for thousands of years–being the ((chosen)).
Let’s not forget that the average German jew was wealthy, having gotten the “spoils of war” by selling “bread for land” to an impoverished, broken German populace, while imposing vices on German culture in order to keep the ethnic German people down.
The author also buys into the “holohoax”– that judaic-inspired “guilt trip” that has demonized not only Germany, but the rest of the gentile world.
The author conveniently forgets that German jews (zionists) declared “war” on Germany in 1933, and as such made themselves enemies of the Third Reich. Jews did it to themselves.
Despite this “act of war” being declared on the German state, many jews lived out their lives in Germany throughout the entire WW2 period. In fact, many jews served in the Third Reich military as well.
The “labor camps” were reserved for the declared enemies of Germany–nothing more, and were used for the “war effort”.
Extermination was not a part of the equation, as “warm bodies” were needed for the war effort. The world jewish population did increase during WW2 and into the 1950s.
The whole concept that jews would be transported to camps by naziswhowantedtokillsixmillionjews is patently false.
Absolutely correct.
“Protecting oil” was the thin cover story Trump gave the media when moving troops south in Syria. No one but the dim or ill-informed accepted this at face value. The Fake Stream Media, being both dim and ill-informed, blindly repeated the information.
It was Trump beating the Deep State. He got U.S. Troops out of the Turkey-Russia “killsack”. The Deep State is now in disarray on the Syrian front. By keeping the U.S. out of the fight, Deep State puppet Erdogan is in a huge amount of trouble.
____
Long term peace in Syria is coming. All foreign fighters and militias, including the U.S., will head home except for long time Syrian ally Russia. Iranian troops are already fleeing the battlefield in significant numbers (1):
PEACE 😷
_______
(1) https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/iran-may-be-withdrawing-forces-from-syria/
As you have pointed out there is only one way to stop this. Enact a national healthcare system to the tune of a few trillion dollars a year. Only then will the war budget fall to 2% of the economy. Under a 2% budget, the combat troops available (30 Army and Marine brigades and regiments) aren’t enough for a unilateral land war. Any invasion would require the contribution of a lot of troops by allies. That makes pointless interventions much less likely.
Oh dear I certainly did ruffle your feathers and clearly I hit your weak spot smack on. Anyway Netanyahu ass kissing paid troll sums you up nicely. Keep on trolling Wally, there’s shekels to be earned.
Vomit inducing comments such as this are one of the reasons anti semitism is on the rise.
Taqiyya deception. This is an obvious Islamic lie based on the Muslim inability to understand God.
Forgiveness and Absolution are two different things. In Protestant belief, Absolution begins with contrition and requires righting the wrong, or other good works of equivalent moral value. And, it is Absolution that allows one to pass into Heaven.
____
Instead of lying about Protestant Christianity, why don’t you address the problems with your failed and degenerate Muslim belief system. For, example paedophilia. Your prophet, the Anti-Christ Muhammad, raped Aisha when she was nine.
Child rape is among the worst possible crimes against God possible. That such an act was embraced by your Allah is clear proof that the Muslim Allah is the enemy of Christian God. In the Bible we have another name for your Muslim Allah. We call him by his true name, Satan.
PEACE 😷
Annamaria 78
Absolutely.
‘The Jewish State has been arming and supporting Ukrainian Banderites (the self-proclaimed neo-Nazi).’
Because of course – many of these so called Israelis are dual Ukrainian as well.
Golda Meir was a Ukrainian.
One big reason for the coup and illegal takeover of the Ukraine was to facilitate a new jewish homeland – a second Israel.
They fancied the Crimea.
That was to be their next bloodbath and ethnic cleansing exercise – the Russian naval base was a very desirable perk they wanted too.
However the Russians suffered for over 70 years mass murder, torture, slavery and latterly trillions in plunder of the Russian peoples national resources, under the Jewish terrorists who largely comprised the bolshevik/communists and who hijacked the Russian people’s bid for liberty.
No way were they going to have them back as next door neighbours – even if it meant war
Does this include Oscar Meyer hot dogs and Smithfield hams?
You are right. They will find their Sampson’s Option too costly and will slink off in darkness to re-infect the already sick world. And I’m not talking about the covid 19.
The Quran has but praises for the Lord our Savior Jesus Christ.
The Kikes say the Son of God is boiling in semen and Virgin Mary is a whore.
The Holohoax didn’t happen, but it should have. Death to kikes.
“Jewish” in which of the 3 versions of Jew?
It has been long known that the majority Askenazim in Israel are not racially “Jews”.
Those who are racially “Jews” are virtually identical genetically to others in the ME, including the Lebanese.
The religious Jewish origins are in Yemen.
Jerusalem is derived from earlier non “Jewish” origins.
https://www.abarim-publications.com/Meaning/Jerusalem.html
Let’s not talk about all of the Jews living in Palestine that weren’t interested in the Zionist project.
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/.premium-this-day-zionism-s-first-political-assassination-1.5288744
What Trump is doing in Syria is far more dangerous than Obama’s funding of al-Qaeda affiliated head choppers. Trump is setting up bases and conducting patrols in NE Syria which frequently cross paths with the Russians. Ever since the Cuban Missile Crisis American Presidents have tried to avoid situations in which US forces might come into direct conflict with the Russians. Not so Trump. What American interests are at stake in Syria which are worth the risk of war with Russia?
You don’t think the Kurds with Uncle Sam’s protection are selling Syrian oil? The US Army has been reduced to a bunch of brigands. And who invited US military into Syria in the first place? Has Congress authorize their continued presence?
Well Dr. G., at least you mentioned it.
Just try to consider the enormity of a government and media and our courts and institutions and FBI and CIA that used their power and authority to perpetrate and then cover up that beyond heinous crime. That has since been used to mass-murder and maim and displace untold millions of innocent souls the world over.
I wonder if most people are even capable of comprehending the Biblical level of Satanic evil involved.
And yet to this day, our federal government, and all the federal law enforcement and ‘intelligence’ agencies charged with protecting the American people and investigating terrorism and crime, are collectively sounding this alarm…
More so than Shock and Awe? More so than a million Iraqis and others slaughtered? More so than thousands of young Americans in body bags, and untold trillions squandered in our Eternal Wars for Israel?
Was the purely symbolic acts of declaring Jerusalem and the Golan Heights as belonging to Israel, more depressing than a civil war in Syria, that led to untold tens of thousands of people being tortured to death, and whole regions being subjected to stone age head-slicers, burning men alive for the amusement it gave them to do so?
I don’t know how many innocent people died in Obama’s and Hillary’s contrived slaughter-fests in Syria and Libya, but I would say I considered those crimes as more depressing than the diplomatic arse-kissing Trump has done vis-a-vis Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.
Libya was one of, if not the best run Muslim nation in Africa, and Obama and Hillary destroyed that nation and all hopes for its future, while destroying untold hundreds of thousands of lives, to the sound of crickets by our media and politicians; all fully owned subsidiaries of Rothschild’s fellow Jewish supremacist$.
I agree that Trump is treasonously under the thrall of these fiends, but only noticing “the last several years”, seems a bit myopic to me.
The record is appalling, and you’re right to blame Trump. But if you’re going to hold Trump accountable, then aren’t you forgetting the treachery of lying America into the first World War, in order to serve Zion? And the lies to get America into the second World War, in order to serve Zion? And Nixon’s Yom Kippur treachery? And all the wars and horrors and treasons unleashed upon this planet’s people following 9/11?
Well, to use Geo’s insightful characterization, “It was already de facto… all that remains is de jure!”
Who was it that was the comptroller of the Pentagon when trillions went missing, and 9/11 was orchestrated?
I somehow wonder if Dr. G. even knows the answer to that, his myopia seems so blinding.
Isn’t that exactly what Ehud Barak said would happen, *on 9/11*, as a consequence of 9/11?
‘The world will not be the same, from today on’, or something to that effect. He should know, he helped plan it.
Hundred years, Dr. G.
The reason that is so important to remember, is because the symbolism is very important to ((them)). In fact that’s why they had their bitch Trump bomb Syria on the centennial anniversary of their dragging America into their war in Europe, on April 6, 1917. Trump bombed Syria on April 6, 2017. That was no accidental coincidence Sir.
We’ve been under their vassalage for a hundred years now, and every life lost, and every dollar squandered for killing and dying in the World Wars, and now today in the Eternal Wars, are all of it, a direct extortion of the American people’s blood and treasure to slavishly serve Israel, and the Jewish supremacists, (like the one in your photo), who inhabit it.
Perhaps it’s called ‘giving them enough rope’?
I’m all for the One State solution. Let them annex it all, and then continue to treat the Palestinians the way they do, until no laws and craven treason by our whore politicians, will stop the world’s outrage from boycotting the ‘shitty little state’. This devil’s arrangement must get directly into every single person’s face. Until every man and woman in the “civilized” world has to either make peace with being complicit to apartheid and genocide, or decide to say ‘No!’ to it all.
I’m amazed he didn’t gasp, turn purple and choke to death, having said something that was actually true!
The “Trump” view, or the view of virtually every single member of the West’s governments, from Merkel to Macron to Boris Johnson and every single president of recent memory?
Why Mr. G., this damn myopia? Wally is right, (yup Chuck), Biden voted for the Iraq war. Biden, if anything, would be even more slavish.
Even Vlad Putin, perhaps the most independent leader of the putative Western world, would not take these demons on, as long as they control the world’s only reserve currency. Trump didn’t invent the slavish fealty to Israel. That has been the reality for a hundred years or more. And it pervades and corrupts our entire civilization, leading to fratricidal wars and torture and evil beyond measure, to the point that we’re all expected to accept the role of Palestinians, and ethnic cleansing and replacement of our selves, as well in the West. And all of it in slavish obedience to the tribe, who owns the Fed. = The Eye of Sauron for their nefarious power.
Our sovereignty, (if we ever had it) was surrendered a hundred years ago.
I’m with the Z-man here, in not knowing what Trump would do with a second term. He may go to war with Iran, but I think he wants some kind of legacy. (I know women who say men think with their dicks, but Trump ‘thinks’ with his ego), and a war with Iran would guarantee him all the accolades you can get from the NYT and media and academia (and the intelligence agencies ; ), but what if it blows up in his face?
Dubya and Bliar also lied their respective nations into disastrous wars, and were / are heralded by the press and international institutions, but the people of American and England respectively, hate their guts.
I don’t think Trump wants that to be his legacy as well.
And just to point out to those who say it would make zero difference between Trump and Biden.. -when it comes to Israel, probably so. But when it comes to domestic policy, then there is a HUGE difference, as the Democrat party is today the party of ‘Kill Whitey!”. Duh.
So there’s that.
Actually, the most successful parasites don’t destroy the host, they hide very well and present occasional symptoms that are not unique to it.
______________________________________________________________
I understand why people are upset with what Trump has done. However, looking at it a different way, he has only put the spotlight on what has been going on for 50 years. Yes, it’s “in your face”, but at least people can now see what is really going on, because it’s not behind the curtain.
Israel has cost U.S. citizens a huge amount of money.
It’s like the elected officials with dual US-Israeli citizenship who claim that “dual loyalty” is a canard or falsehood. And in a sense they are right as they’ve never show any loyalty to the US whatsoever, and always place the interests of Israel first.
The only jews that deserve to stay and live in palestine are palestinian jews not even the jews from the arab world(Irakis,Yemenis, North africans,etc..), let alone the khazars and you are one of them. So go back to khazaria and everything will be alright for everybody, for the palestinians, for the middle east and for the world.
– Thanks, dumsky, you continue to prove my point.
– Yep, all those shekels made debunking the impossible “holocaust”.
– As posted previously, more proof that I’m a Netanyahu aprroved “Zionist”. LOL:
What makes you think I’m a muslim? Not muslim at all but traditionalist Roman Catholic…
It is Protestants who prostrate before jews…
It is Protestants and jews who foisted and poisoned the Vatican II Ecumenical Council on us traditionalist Catholics, almost putting us out of existence.
It is Protestants who abolished the concept of “good works” replacing it with rabid, unbridled “dog-eat-dog” capitalism.
– Poor Obsessed Stalinist & laughable Joe Biden wannabe ChuckOrlsoki still can’t refute what I post and wants to prevent free speech because of it.
– He won’t like these either.
Why?
Because Trump correctly identified Hydroxychloroquine as useful gainst CV19.
see:
Fauci knew Hydroxychloroquine / HCQ was very effective 15 years ago.
https://principia-scientific.org/cover-up-fauci-approved-hcq-trump-cure-15-years-ago-for-coronaviruses/
and:
Trump right again:
Trump’s judgment has been right all along about the Chinese virus: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/05/trumps_judgment_has_been_right_all_along_about_the_new_york_virus.html
Israel and the ZUS and ZBritain and ZFrance and ZNATO are involved in the creation of AL CIADA aka ISIS and the destruction of SYRIA.
Agreed that it’s extreme.
Suppose that an Indian prince in British Imperial India said to some leading British Imperialists: “Even if India crumbles it will still maintain its aid (financial / military) to Great Britain”.
He may have received a cheer from the British audience, but the Indian public thought differently and threw the British out in 1947.
We’re already a colony of Israel, so how much closer can we get? Perhaps we will have to pay taxes in shekels? More likely we goy will be getting the Palestinian treatment, and the Jews will claim the American Indians (no matter what their tribe) are the lost Hebrews. Those of us who are of ancient English tribes should write a Druid holy book that makes similar claims as the Torah. Same bull feces for same chutzpah effect. OK … we have a conscious and humanity… won’t fly.
The actual one where Judaism came from the Jews of Judea.
If you want to be more precise, you could research that Judea came from the lands of the Canaanites. However, you would be delving into matters mostly of interest only to historians.
Judaism is a faith not a race. Racial arguments are typically Muslim Taqiyya deception designed to obfuscate Jihadi theft of religious Jewish land from religious Jews.
I will meet you halfway on this. Any currently non-Jewish resident who wants to stay in the Jewish lands of Judea can undergo a sincere conversion to Judaism overseen by Jewish authorities.
I bet there will be few takers as the Cult of Muhammad deems attempting to leave the Cult as punishable by death. Or, would you prefer the term “Gang” to “Cult”? Either could work.
We should talk about how deranged Islamic hate turned ambivalent Jews into nationalist ones.
70+ years of irrational Jihadi violence against the Jews of the Jewish Israel forced the victims Islamic violence to close ranks in the interest of survival. If Muslims had been willing to live in peace, things would have turned out differently. Alas, Jihadi murder is a core Muslim value and that made sharing impossible for intolerant Islam.
PEACE 😷
A better question: Would Christian Zionists fight for America, or would Christian Zionists fight for Israel?
While it has been a very long time since I attended an Anglican mass, I suspect much has changed, as it has in all “Protestant” denominations. The Anglican mass that I went to was very similar to the RC ones at the same time, except they were in English. I don’t see how the Scofield Bible could possibly been formed from Anglicanism.
Recall, if you will, that Jews were not known to exist in England prior to the Norman invasion. What you attribute to the “WASPs” isn’t WASP at all. It was the Plantagenets who established the Jews in England, and later officially banished them, with all of their ill-gotten gains. Whether all of them actually left, is another story. As for the Puritans, there are many that argue that they are not really Christians, for a number of reasons liturgically, but also because of their belief system was skewed through “loving” your neighbour by punishing him and never turning the other cheek. At least Quakers believed in inherent goodness of people.
While undoubtedly many Puritans were descendants of Angles and Saxons, their “home base” in East Anglia also had waves of Dutch other continental immigration in previous centuries. How many Puritans were purely Angle or Saxon is one question, whether they were considered Protestant something quite different. The fact that the Anglican Church considered them, and all other dissenters as heretics (non-Christian) speaks volumes.
To be clear, there were many in Britain who paired up with the Jews, and should be considered traitors for that. Whether they were actually WASPs is something else.
This is a terrible blood libel.
According to Orthodox Judaism, the Son of God, Jesus Christ is boiling in human excrement for all eternity.
I don’t know how this idea got out there that the Jews fanaticize that Jesus is boiling in semen, when all along they’ve been fanaticizing that Jesus Christ is boing in a vat of human shit, for all eternity.
Isn’t it amazing how the Christians are constantly braying about ‘our Judeo-Christian’ values?
While the Jews snigger at them behind their backs, knowing as ((they)) do, what ((they)) really think about the Christ, and His Christians.
I don’t see it as much anymore, but just a few years ago, (and you’ll still see it often enough) when Jewish celebrities toss around the word ‘shiksa’, ((they all)) know it means something like ‘abomination’ to ‘rotten meat’, but they always assume the ‘shiksa’s will never catch on.
It’s the same with the Christians, ((they)) feel very confident that not one in a thousand Christians will ever know Orthodox Judaism’s official opinion of the Christ. (that He deserves to boil in excrement – or semen- for all eternity) And with modern Christianity’s abased fealty to Zion, ((they’re)) probably right.
Narcissitic projectionism. A fatal flaw of the chosen. Brazenly pushy.
Since the end of Cold War v1 the US has emerged an outright vassal of the UK and Israel.
They don’t need to annex the US, they have penetrated US commanding institutions that they drag from one disaster to another without the American people being aware of it. Blame is absorbed into the two major party system – it never rises to see the role of foreign agents.
I wish the UK and Israel would both sink into the sea. They are a poison pill in the West.
Oh my Lord
What do you think John McBloodstain was doing in Georgia, with his bestest buddy Michael Saakashvili, if not trying to start a war with Russia?
What do you think the Bloodstain was doing in Ukraine, if not trying to start a proxy war with Russia.
What do you think the war hag had in mind with her ‘Assad has to go’, and “No fly zones’ in Syria, unless a direct confrontation with Putin’s Russia?
Ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and especially since Putin reined in the worst of the “Russian” ((oligarchs)), they’ve been poking the Russian bear as hard as they could.
It has been Trump, more than any other person, that has tried a rapprochement with Putin’s Russia, as in Helinski, and did you notice how their unhinged screeching of “treason!” was never so high-pitched as when Trump was chumming it up with Putin.
You’re whole point is 180° to the opposite of the truth.
Who invited the US into Viet Nam? Did the Congress authorize that?
Who invited the ZUS into Serbia?
Who invited the ZUS into Iraq, or Libya, or yes, Syria? Are you trying to imply that it was Trump who involved us in all those illegal and immoral catastrophes?
If anything, it has been obvious that Trump is the main person who’s been trying to extricate the US from Syria, but as soon as he does, then on cue, the screeching from the entire length and breath of the media and Congress, including his own party, becomes so ear-shattering that he always has to relent, to a point.
But it’s been obvious that Trump wants better relations with Putin’s Russia, (which was a main reason the Bloodstain was constantly sitting (squashing) in his own shite, because Trump would speak, and the Bloodstain would shite himself, every time. It got where the other Senators would always make sure they were several seats down from the Stain, when Trump was going to address the Senate, because they knew Lindsey (whose sphincter is compromised anyways) and the Bloodstain would reliably soil themselves when ever Trump spoke of Putin or Russia.
Not many people know of that, but it’s very well known in the Senate, and it’s one more reason why the Bloodstain’s daughter, (on the View) also hates Trump. She had to clean Bloodstain’s underwear and pants when it happened (often ; )
My apologies.
You sounded more Muslim than Catholic. However, given the conduct of your current Pope Muhammad Francis, I hope you understand how I could be confused. (1)
20/20 hindsight, the Vatican II council was mostly a trainwreck for all concerned. The only big win was openly allowing the use of local languages for Mass rather than Latin. And while necessary, that opened the door to local variation in creed.
It is a misunderstanding to say that Protestantism replaced good works with capitalism. After all the roots of Martin Luther’s protests were the Catholic sale Indulgences to wealthy elites, such as capitalists. Protestantism continues to evolve over time and has made mistakes such as the temporary embrace of “Victorian Values”. The current core Protestant stance embraces the concept of Absolution which requires good works.
If there is some way to get to of the crazy open borders / welcome rape-ugees fringe, I would welcome it. I think all branches of Christianity are similarly afflicted with this one.
PEACE 😷
_______
(1) https://leohohmann.com/2019/02/10/pope-signs-pact-with-islam-declaring-diversity-of-religions-is-willed-by-god/
Friedman opines that “the equation of U.S.-Israel relations needs to be flipped. Rather than Americans seeing themselves as helping Israel, they must realize how much Israel can do for the U.S. …”
Ah, yes … the question of “eternal evil.”
Sure, devils provide cause to struggle against them. That’s certainly one way of looking at it.
Some weeks ago I read a book by a German Zionist propagandist (tv journalist). I have never seen so much hatred in a book, hatred against Palestinians, against Iran, against Germans, against Antisemits (that means practically everybody who isn’t Jewish). It seems that many German Jews think of emigrating to the US because on some occasion they read a mild critic of The Country in some newspaper that they didn’t like. I have news to you Americans: they seem to consider New York a Jewish city.
@geokat62 #7
Now here is a guy who gives us a high definition picture of America’s martyrdom of the last 75 years in two words. de facto and de jure.
During all this time blood was spilled in untold amounts and many good Americans received the silver bullet for their love for the REPUBLIC. Patton, Kennedy, et. al.
To day we are sitting around, destitute, hopeless, waiting for the de jure and our permanent slavery into the new civilization of child trafficking.
Is there any hope? In waiting NO. In doing something YES. Do it then and forget never ending democratic discussions in the spider web of the two party system. The trap that the Zig set up to brain wash the good people of this country.
They don’t have to annex, the U.S. is ALREADY their vassal/puppet.
A couple of years ago, Trump’s accountant (((Allen Weisselberg))) aka his “Consigliere” was seized along with many of Trump’s accounting records. But then we heard nothing after that. The Zionist cabal must have gotten Trump by the balls, they say jump! He asks “how high”. He’s their bitch.
Mossad has got every one of our Congress critters by the balls, and together with their control of our media, any politician who dares challenge them in any way will inevitably find their minutest dirty laundry being aired in public. Joe Biden is every bit as compromised as Trump, perhaps even more so.
In fact, I think Mossad’s power over our elites has gone beyond the realms of politics. Any American who has managed to make a name for him/herself in any sphere – politics, business, law, Hollywood, academia, media, tech, will instantly have a “file” opened with Mossad, with any dirt at all being gathered on them, in case a need should ever arise. And if they can’t find the dirt, then Mossad will manufacture it. It’s what guys like Jeffrey Epstein is for. Everyone has a weakness, usually money, power or lust. Find out what it is, and exploit it to the max. All for the glory of Israel!
Who cares about what any “holy book” says? It is the actions of the followers that matter. There is plenty of evidence Rabbis molest children as well as Jews being at the forefront of pornography and prostitution. That doesn’t mean Imams, priests and ministers do or don’t, or the followers do or don’t. The psychopaths use religion as an excuse for their actions. Are Epstein and Maxwell (allegedly) any worse than the grooming gangs in the UK? One could argue they treated the girls better than the Muslim gangs in the UK, but does it matter?
As for your video link, listen carefully. What she “knows” isn’t evidence of anything. She never witnessed whether there were sexual relations for anyone else, rather she makes assumptions and repeats what others have told her. I’m not defending Epstein, Maxwell, or the grooming gangs, only pointing out that there is very little, if any, actual proof beyond the statements made by these young women, in Epstein and Maxwell’s case. I used to give a friend’s wife a ride to work, and sometimes pick her up on the way home. We were alone in a vehicle after sunset. It doesn’t mean I was banging her.
The UK has been (((occupied territory))) for over 300 years, and the US for more than a century. It’s only become obvious because the Zios don’t want to pretend any longer.
Agree with most of your comment. As I have said for the last several years, there’s lots not to like about Trump, but dislike him for the right reasons, not the bullshit narrative.
While in college I heard the Israeli statesman Abba Eban give a speech.
In it he thundered, “Israel must be Jewish and Democratic!” to equally thunderous applause.
A professor of mine, who was Jewish and lived for a time in Israel and served as an assisstant to a member of the Knesset, blurted out a “Is he kidding?” smirk/laugh.
Afterwords, I asked him why and he just looked at me and said,
I was on my way. Ever since then I would joke to friends about how we should rename the USA
The United States of Israel, and replace the fifty stars with fifty stars of David.
That was back in the 80’s.
And now?
Well, why bother?
Feb 3, 2020 “The Deal Of The Century”, Palestine & International Law: UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk
GRTV & Michael Welch bring you an exclusive feature interview with the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in occupied Palestine, Michael Lynk.
1,400 almost 1,500 years ago when Islam began its conquests, there was no Jewish land or country. There had not been Jewish lands since about 780 BC
I’m not going to bother checking the exact dates so here they are from the book of Jewish myths and fairy tales plus the history of the south shores of the Mediterranean
From the book of Jewish fairy tales and myths
900 BC Mythical Moses leads jews out of Egypt. Jewish angels allegedly come down from heaven and kill all Egyptian boys even new borns Egyptian parents don’t resist. No evidence from Egyptian history it ever happened.
900 BC to 1,000 BC Jews allegedly wander around slaughtering every one they encounter,
1,00o BC. Kind David Solomon Book of myths and fairy tales claims Jews manage to establish some kind of tiny nation with defined territory, borders religion and government about 1 00 SQ miles smaller than many American counties.
Dry climate, extensive ruins from 2,000 BC exist. No archeological evidence of any city of Jerusalem, great temple or palaces. Extensive written histories of Assyrian Egyptian Persian Babylonian Empires exist. No historical evidence about Jerusalem, and or a Jewish kingdom.
780 BC Assyrian conquest The alleged Jewish kingdom ceases to exist.
500BC Babylonian conquest of the bit of Assyrian territory some Jews allegedly lived in.
400 BC jews living in the city of Alexandria compile their book of fairy tales and myths from other stories mainly the book of Gilgamesh. Other standard myths of all of mankind are incorporated. sky God, heroes villains. The story of Moses the savior who as a baby had to be hidden is later recreated in the tale of King Arthur.
335BC. Area conquered by Greece Alexander the Great. Area ends up ruled by Alexander’s half brother Ptolemy who becomes Pharaoh of Egypt
Area is still part of Egypt.
50BC Egypt including the areas occupied by Jews conquered by Rome, Julius Cesear. 50 BC more jews live in theEgyptian city of Alexander than in the areas of Judea Jerusalem and Galilee
Area becomes Roman colony of Judea.
330 AD Roman Emperor Constantine splits Roman Empire into 2 sections, East and West.
Western Capitol remains Rome. Eastern Capitol in the Greek city of Constantinople Judea Galilee become part of the Eastern Roman Empire aka Byzantine Empire .
650AD Area conquered by S Arab Muslims.
1100 AD Area conquered by Turk Muslims
1922AD Area acquired by Britain as part of WW1 settlements.
1948 AD Area acquired by Jews as a result of NYC Jews bribing Latin American ambassadors to the United Nations with mink coats for the wives. Wife of Cuban ambassador the only one who refused. It was those bribed Latin American ambassadors whose votes gave Zionists lobbyists the nation of Israel.
So folks, going just by their own mythical history as written in their bible; the ancient kingdom of the Jews only existed about 220 years and ended around 780BC. But the extensive written histories of surrounding countries make no mention of any such kingdom. There is some Egyptian mention of “ I fought Israel and I smote him” Him, one man, just one man. And Israel is a man’s name and has been for centuries.
No ancient Jewish kingdom existed. Jews shared the area with other peoples and the area was always ruled by non Jews. It was an insignificant bit lying between Assyria and Egypt.
I don’t like Jews because of their role in American school desegregation black on White crime, affirmative action LGBCT creation unlimited immigration etc. I don’t like them because of theBolshevik revolution and occupation of half of Europe after WW2. I don’t like jews because of their rule in the communist take over of China.
By the way, the wailing wall isn’t the remnants of Solomon’s alleged temple. It’s a Roman built retaining wall to contain dirt
Every religion has its perverts, psychopaths, trying to hijack it.
The Creator of the universe is a singular, powerful, unique God who has no partners, no relatives, no associates, no peers, no rivals, no counterparts, no comparability, no beginning, no end, no limitations, no deficiencies, and no needs. He created us for only one purpose: to worship and obey Him. Any other reason to live is misguided and ultimately fruitless.
God calls upon humanity to behave according to strict moral guidelines, which include strict prohibitions against murder, theft, criminality, adultery, fornication, intoxication, indecency, malice, deceit, treachery, transgression, injustice, torture, abuse, and defamation, among other things, and He calls upon humanity to uphold the opposite of these vices. The purpose of life on earth is to exert ourselves toward good, to prove our worth. Life, then, is simply a test. Right and wrong are made clear to us, and even though choosing the right action is not always easy, it is expected of us.
After death, all humans will be resurrected and will stand before God and face judgement for every single action and belief. Each person is responsible for what they did or failed to do. No one will be punished for someone else’s wrong actions, and no one will be pardoned for their own wrong actions except through God’s mercy and forgiveness, IF such mercy was previously recognized and intensely beseeched during our life on earth. God repeatedly sent prophets and messengers with the same divine message, which has remained unchanged from the very beginning of human existence (prophets which include Adam, Noah, Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, David, Soloman, Jesus Christ, and countless others, peace be upon them all). It is the generations after these great prophets of God who eventually went astray and introduced changes and deviations into God’s pure religion, necessitating the sending of further messengers, until the last messenger Muhammad was sent forth with the final revelation from God before the end of time. This revelation is preserved completely to this day, the Quran, and along with it the living legacy of the Prophet Muhammad, whose life and authentic teachings were faithfully recorded. The final message of Islam is an affirmation of all the prior prophets of God, and it is a call to unity among all people of religion in returning to the worship of God alone.
The divine message has always been and remains as follows: God is one, and He is without any partners or other false gods. Only He is to be obeyed and worshipped. His commands and His will are to be given precedence in life, since we owe our entire existence and our sustenance to God, including every brain cell, every breath, and every heart beat. We are completely dependent upon our Creator, and we are expected to show gratitude and to submit our lives to Him, and that is the meaning of “Islam.”
Although we were created by God with this purpose, and we were given the ability to recognize it as the truth, we happen to have a sworn enemy who is envious of us and whose stated goal is to mislead us and cause us to fail in our purpose. This enemy is none other than Satan, and his means are to distract humans with their desires and their lower selves. He abases them by tempting them with illicit sex, intoxicants, mindless entertainment, destructive habits and addictions, dishonestly obtained money, worldly indulgence, inflated egos, violence and strife, seeking power, and anything else to distract them from their Creator. It is many who are consumed by these diversions and who are held back from seeking God and fulfilling their true purpose in life.
When all is said and done, and our lives have ended, we will all be resurrected, and our fate will be either to burn in Hellfire (if we did not believe in God and obey and worship Him with sincerity and with effort), or we will enter Paradise, the abode of all pleasure and comfort in the presence of our Maker. As for those who were mostly on the right path but had significant shortfalls, they will burn in Hellfire for some time, but eventually God will show them mercy and admit them into Paradise. One’s degree of torment in Hell and the length of time spent in Hell, or the degree of reward in Paradise (which is eternal), is commensurate with his faith (or lack thereof) and the goodness of his actions (or lack thereof), in keeping with God’s infinite justice.When the world comes to an end before the Day of Judgment (and that time is ever near), everything and everyone will be dead, except for the Living One who does not die, the Creator, all praise and glory be to Him. A majority of humanity will later wish that they could have remained dead rather than face what they failed to prepare for. My fellow Children of Adam, take heed, and prepare yourselves. If you think any of this is a fairy tale, think about your own existence and your very presence before your computer screen, and think about how much of a fairy tale that itself would otherwise seem
Ostensibly… Shmostensibly!!
It is always the reality which matters most. To apply “all men are created equal” to AmeriKKKa, the evil land of whitetrash privilege, is simply laughable. Ha. ha.
But hey, this is Giraldi, let us cut him some slack. He is trying to make a point. Yeah?
> “…affirmative action LGBCT creation unlimited immigration etc. I don’t like them because of theBolshevik revolution and occupation of half of Europe after WW2.”
How does this make sense in your head? Bolsheviks had no transvestites. Bolsheviks had strict migration laws – even internal migration was limited (see propiska). And yet you are hating on them?
Israel can give America nothing, not even the religious tourism Catholic Europe fought the Seljuk Turks in the crusades for the right to travel to the Christian sites.
Ever seen the Rick Stevens tours of Bethlehem on TV? Entrance is by a series of prison style walkways metal fences barbed wire mocked gates and numerous checkpoints. Town is surround by aggressive Israeli troops. It’s as bad as when the town was Turkish. The set up reminded me of Alameda county county jail. It’s very outdoorsy. Lots of open space for the prisoners Every area connected by narrow confined walkways
I live in the United States of Israel.
From the worldwide known Jewish, Institute Professor Emeritus at MIT, Noam Chomsky:
“In the Occupied Territories, what Israel is doing is much worse than apartheid,” Chomsky says. “To call it apartheid is a gift to Israel, at least if by ‘apartheid’ you mean South African-style apartheid. What’s happening in the Occupied Territories is much worse. There’s a crucial difference. The South African Nationalists needed the black population. That was their workforce. … The Israeli relationship to the Palestinians in the Occupied Territories is totally different. They just don’t want them. They want them out, or at least in prison.”
> We’ve had enough and change is in the air.
May it be so Bob, may it be so.
Dude… you are living in a Disney World LaLa Land with imaginary twinkle toe friends. The United States at war with Israel?!? Israel owns the USA lock, stock, and barrel. The USA is nothing but their little bitch to do whatever they want. Your comment is delusional and representative of American brainwashed and dumb-down idiocy.
The Muslims were already living in peace with the Jews when the Zionists showed up and put a big screw into that. The “Judeans” to which you refer are the biblical Judeans, who were not the original inhabitants of the land. The “Jews” to whom you refer are from Yemen originally.
I do not deny Islam has a long history of conquest. That is irrelevant. `God`s chosen people` claim they have invaded and slaughter entire tribes before Rome existed, mush less Islam. The people showing up claiming Palestine as Israel had as much claim to the land as the Italians do to the UK, France, Spain, Germany, and Romania, where the populations did not roll over for the invading Romans, nor did the Romans and Germanic tribes for the Huns, or for that matter, the Muslim Iraqis for the Mongols. Invaders were and are met with hostility, and rightfully so. Israel does not allow all of Semites, Jews or not, to enter Israel. They believe that is their right. The PLO recognized UN Resolution 242, Israel has not. Peace could have been achieved more than 50 years ago. The fact of the matter is, the Zionists have never wanted piece, and the `our land`claim is as bogus as the nobusinesslikeshoahbusiness.
What I have always found amusing, is that Haaretz is more critical of the Israeli state than North American Jews, you included.
The Arabs must live in Arabia and as to the rest of the “Muslims” be they Africans, Indians, Persians, Malays or Europeans, they must give up Islam and stay in their “native” lands just like the Jews must in Israel. Any objections?
In the interest of brevity, let me give you the short history of violent Islam in the region.
The phrase “Palestinian Muslim” is an oxymoron. One can be a Palestinian or one can be a Muslim. The two concepts are mutually exclusive, and the proof is simple.
How many violent Jihadi Muslim occupiers were in Palestine at the following dates:
— 400 BC?
— 200 BC?
— 0 BC/AD?
— 200 AD?
— 400 AD?
The correct answer is ZERO. Islam is not native to Palestine. The violent Muslim colonization and occupation of non-Muslim, Infidel lands began ~600 AD.
____
Your assertion that the Jews of Judea were unable to remain in their homeland 100% of the time does not invalidate the legitimacy of Jews living in the ancestral homeland of the Jews.
However the absolute and incontrovertible proof that Islam is not native to Judea and Samaria shows that they have no claim to the ancestral Jewish homeland. Muslims also have their own ancestral home land, however it is East of the Jordan.
To achieve peace each religion needs to return to the ancestral home of that religion. It should be easy and non-controvesial. However, depraved Muslims have the false belief that they must defile the lands of other religions. The lack of peace in the region is 99%+ the fault of violent greedy Islam & their occupation of non-Muslim land.
When will violent Islamic colonizers end their occupation and return home?
PEACE 😷
> “It has been Trump, more than any other person, that has tried a rapprochement with Putin’s Russia, as in Helinski, and did you notice how their unhinged screeching of “treason!” was never so high-pitched as when Trump was chumming it up with Putin.”
But isn’t it treason to the geopolitical interests of the USA? I don’t get it. You are a Russophile, Rurik, I get it, but what would the American people get from licking Putin’s soles?
Are you a conservatard, Rurik? A Christian? Do you put your faith in the swarthy face of the Negro America of the future? The Mestizo America that will be buddies with the Uzbek empire of Russiastan and the French Khilyafa?
Where do you find the strength to care so much about those shitskins, Rurik? Our race is dying. Everywhere. In New Zealand, in Vladivostok, in Poland, in Canada. Everywhere. And here you are talking about useless politics and wars.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Russia#After_WWII
Israel is inconsequential. 15 B-83 bombs will do the trick one day, the Samson Option be damned. But the Christian problem encompasses the Jewish problem. Aryans would have exterminated all Jews long ago, had it not been for the worship of the crucified rabbi Jesus.
https://chechar.wordpress.com/2012/02/21/red-giant/
I used up my ‘agree’ buttons.
I can’t help but wonder if the whole ‘America should be grateful for its special relationship with Israel..’
Isn’t so far over the top of chutzpah that somewhere, some people are going to bristle at that.
Like Pat Tillman’s brother, for instance. ‘So now ((they’re)) saying that Pat’s wife and loved ones should all feel grateful that Pat was murdered (by a fellow American soldier), because he died to bolster the fortunes of ‘the Jews’?
How long until they make a movie about Pat Tillman that makes him out to be a gay collaborator with the Taliban?
And the people who died on 9/11, and the first responders dying now, should they too all feel grateful to ‘the Jews’ for orchestrating their collective slaughter or slow death?
‘They died for Jewish supremacism and Zionism, they should all be grateful! for the opportunity’.
Just how abased and self-loathing are the goyim capable of being, anyways?
Slavishly, grovelingly, crawling on their bellies, handing their children over to die for Israel?
Is there any depraved depth of abased servitude that Americans won’t plumb, in their lickspittle, bowed, genuflecting homage to their enemy?
I remember once watching a Howard Stern show on TV, many years ago, where some pretty, but sort of ‘trailer park’ white girl was on the show, (and no-doubt hoping for fame and fortune), but they had her on with some fat Jew who could fart for an amazingly long time, and her job was to lay down under him, with her face an inch or two from his ass, and smell his endless farts, (to the hilarity of Howard and a bunch of Jews in the producer’s room, all yucking it up).
That sort of seems like a proper metaphor for the Western world, to me. Vis-à-vis its relationship with supremacist Jews/Israel.
There’s no depth of humiliation they won’t debase themselves to, if it means a few more shekels, or reelection to public office.
With apologies to all here, one of the tropes I used to characterize it, is that Sheldon Adelson would have the prospective candidates (Paul Ryan, Mitt, Marco, the rest..) come to his casino, and then under supervision of Sheldon personally, they’d be expected to get down on all fours, and then lick the casino bathroom stalls clean with their tongues. Sheldon would carefully select the bathrooms and stalls frequented by homosexuals, and then watch and make sure Paul Ryan got them shinny clean, and if so, then yes, Paul Ryan, you’ll be selected as Speaker of the House!
If it doesn’t work exactly like that, it’s only because in real life, it’s far, far more depraved. Consider, they have to betray their nation, their people, their communities and families and their sacred oaths and their very souls, and they have to betray them all to their very worst enemy.
I’d rather be dead, than send young Americans to kill and die for Israel. But these guys will do anything (and I do mean anything) it takes to pleasure Sheldon Adelson, all for a few perks and a few shekels more. The girl smelling the farts was a million times more noble and self-respecting than Mitt or Marco (or Trump or Biden) could ever be.
Sorry sir, a minor point, if I may, please sir…
It is Christianity which was created out of Judaism, or is that Hindooism, or is that Greek mythology… no wait, I know, all of them.
The whole deceit of man created in some mangod’s image… yes, from Judaism, Hindooism, Greek mythology, and whatever pagan abominations existing before that.
Pagans, their mangods, and their accursed paganisms!
Do you see any mangods in Islam, you Islamophobe pagan scum?
Islam is a creation of Judaism? Lol!
Your God not the same as the Hindu God, Buddhist God, or Jain God. While I agree that the Creationist theory is as credible as the Big Bang theory, both are theories not provable, and therefore objects of faith. Life after death is real, William Crooks demonstrated that 15o years ago when photographing materialist mediums, but it exists outside of faith. Do unto others is the way of life expressed by Confucius centuries before Christ. It exists outside any religion. Being a good person, doing the right thing, living in peace, and doing unto others all exist outside any religion, and is the correct life path. Religious faith, for many, is the way to get there, which is OK by me. Think or believe as you wish, as long as it results in do no harm.
Ahhh, 4-D chess. Have heard of this, tovarishch. Is remarkable long and frustrating game, resemble checkers depend on observer.
This is about religion. Not ethnicity.
— If the Jewish faith is to be 100% confined to a small area.
— The Muslim faith must be equally 100% confined to an equally small area.
Anyone wanting to stay in their ethnic home must verifiably and permanently disassociate themselves with the non-native faith.
Any objections to equality?
PEACE 😷
It is righteous to hate evil.
Israel is evil.
Jews are evil.
Khazar fake Jews are evil.
The Talmud is evil.
Moses was evil.
The Pharisees were evil.
The Sadducees were evil.
A123 is evil.
Aaron B is evil.
Fran Taubman is evil.
Zionism is evil.
The Devil is Jewish.
What’s not to hate?
Since when is hating evil a sin? Or a crime?
It is virtuous.
It is righteous.
Jesus denounced the Jews, their ways, their hypocrisy, their murder, their lies, their greed, their entire world-view.
Jesus was the complete opposite of evil.
That’s why the Jews hate Him, even today. 2,000 years after they had Him killed.
This happened in 1492 and enforced in 1776. Funny how easy it is to forget.
Russia is showing the way out of the cultural Marxist dystopia foisted on the West by Jewish Supremacist Organizations (JSOs)…
Russia’s rise in conservative family values
Modern Jews are NOT the same group of people as the Hebrews and Israelites who lived in the Levant during biblical times. They aren’t even the same religion (post-temple Judaism is a completely different animal from ancient Judaism).
Israel is the reef the USS United States will wreck itself upon.
Your house surely deserves a greater pox… a greater one, than what is ravaging it now.
When I hit the Troll button for A123, it really means… “Sophist Pig”.
“Israel to Annex the United States”
Israel did that long ago.
Good article in TAC today about our foreign policy being run by “Kissingers” who never met a war they didn’t like:
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/no-one-should-be-missing-kissinger/
Jews have hijacked the American project since the mid 1800’s when the German Jews began to wash up on our shores. As early as 1920 E.A. Ross and Henry Ford were already talking about their unusual influence in the media and politics. As Ford tried to warn us, finance is international, not national. The same group of Jews move their money across borders and oceans wherever they go, to buy control. A century later America is basically completely under their control.
Lutheran Europe had it nice for a while after getting rid of their Jews in the immediate aftermath of WWII, but then the Jews saw their errors, and sent back people like Barbara Spectre Lerner to bring them back into the JWO through immigration.
American voters face an appalling dilemma this year. If they vote for Trump, they are voting for the further subjugation of their country to Jewish interests. If they vote against him, they are voting for the resumption of the essentially Satanist cabal that is the DNC, which will bury everything that has begun to be uncovered over the last couple of years about ‘deep state’ malfeasance.
Correction: ‘has wrecked itself upon.’
It’s perfect, JaS!
As pathetic as watching a burlesque show with the painted and reconstructed old whore doing what she does best.
And there’s hundreds of thousands more filling all the ranks of the elected and unelected offices of DC.
Please! We’d get:
A national health service
A universal draft regardless of race, class, or income
A higher life expectancy
A sense of purpose
A high regard for learning, instead of shit like American “football” and NASCAR
A holiday dedicated to trees? Please!
Perhaps it is time to make Israel the 51st state of USA. Netanyahu can then be declared President and Congress can clap their flippers together every morning and bark in chorus “Hail Bibi! Long Live Big Brother!!” Ben the Wolf, ever magnanimous to his loyal subjects, can then publicly feed them cold dead fish laced with adrenochrome.
And, Lo, the flocks and herds will not be forsaken and left without their own cake and circus. Giz Maxwell will resurface in her submarine with Daddy Robert, heart throb Jeff Epstein and some of his many clones. They’ll join King T Cyrus in his globally televised hyper-real game show, Devil Ball 666. Oh boy.
Or maybe it’s time to have a national referendum or two. Firstly to take back our air waves. Yes, nationalize and redistribute one or more of the mass media conglomerates that have been too much in bed with Israel First. Or is UR really the end all? And at the other end of the divorce process, elevate the attack against BDS Israel as a First Amendment campaign debate issue this election year. Or have these bills not been a direct assault on our Constitution and deserving more discussion?
https://israelpalestinenews.org/
The creationist theory is far more credible than the big bang theory. The creationist theory is only difficult to swallow if you accept that the universe is of the kind described by the second theory, which is what most people alive today have been persuaded through decades of indoctrination to accept as factual. If you are as I am, a flat earther, and have discarded the conventional cosmology for the view that we live in a kind of well-ordered bio-dome and that nothing exists beyond it, then the creationist theory is the only one that makes sense. But if you don’t look into flat earth, you will never know this.
You nazi apologist mofer;
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/nov/13/donald-trump-syria-oil-us-troops-isis-turkey
I see that the juden scum A123 agrees with you. A juden and nazi in bed together. Lol!
“If they vote for Trump, they are voting for the further subjugation of their country to Jewish interests.”
– Apparently you ignored comment #1 in this thread concerning raging Zionist Joe Biden.
– There is no alternative. Trump 2020.
True enough. It’s the “terrible power of our purse” that the Protocols mention. But it takes two to tango: you need money-loving whores or “dogs”to make the massive corruption work. Congress, corporate CEO’s — they all love money inordinately and will do almost anything for it.
Another non-satirical Babylon Bee headline.
If anyone finally DOES attack illegal Israel, then I will pack up and go join to help. A worthwhile cause, removing such an insufferable blight from this earth.
I am again confronted by the urge summed up in a single German word:
Phil is right.annexation is the only solution.Those that oppose it can leave for Newfoundland.
Israel is set to grow by 50%.Bigger balls.
They think their Israelite forebears (i.e., the real Jews) took a non-stop (if absolutely deserved) ass-whupping for a millennium? They ain’t see nothin’ yet.
Keep digging, that hole your in, is getting ever so deep.
HEY, DUMB CLUCK, reread my comment AGAIN. I think you just proved that the only dumb idiot is yourself.
I didn’t read your Jew propaganda I’m familiar with the history of Islamic conquest and expansion. Sooooo what????
What’s really funny is the Jew professors academics and writers of 6th grade High school and college world history textbooks all claimed that the Roman Catholic Byzantine Empire people residing in the area 600/700 AD didn’t mind warfare battle slaughter enslavement forcible conversion and extra taxation and onerous regulations for non Muslims after 650AD conquest.
According to Protestant, atheists masons and Jewish historians The catholic European crusaders didn’t cross the Mediterranean to stop the slave raids on European shores and help their fellow Christians suffering under Muslim rule. No, they crossed the Med out of sheer religious bigotry.
Jewish historians praised and extolled the Muslim conquest of the S Med shores and Central Asia as soon as they slithered out of the shetls. Because praising and defending the Muslim conquest was part and parcel of the Jewish anti Christian agenda.
If you ever read any of the endless Zionist propaganda written before about 1955, you’d know that:
1. The Zionists invented the term Semite and claimed Jews are Semites so as to drop their European identity and somehow acquire Arab identity. Prior to 1860 synagogues were built in the prevailing style of churches and public buildings of whatever country they were built.
2 After 1860 a romantic turn to the Mideast style started among European Jews and a lot of Muslim Mid East style Jewish synagogues and building were built.
Probably had something to do with French and Spanish colonies in Algeria Morocco the surf canal, Turkey being more hospitable to Christian pilgrimaged to Palestine etc.
Don’t even try to lecture me with the Jewish fairy tales you learned at Jewish summer camp.
My post to which you replied didn’t defend Islam at all. I didn’t defend Egyptians Byzantines Assyrians or praise Alexander, Cesar or any other conquered.
I just stated the facts. Except for the 900 BC to 780 BC era in which there is no real history, just a collection of myths and fairy tales plagiarized from other tribes.
Your shallow knowledge of history can’t come near the depth and breadth of mine. Don’t even try.
I’m not even very interested in it. I just wish jew Bolsheviks had never slithers out of their shetls to impose school desegregation black on White crime, destruction of our great cities by the black troops of the liberal bolshie Jews and the Jews greatest crime against Whites, affirmative action.
Don’t bother me with your ignorance. Go write a letter to your home town Jewish newspaper
You can’t afford to be a Temple member can you? So like all the Jews who can’t afford the $10,000-$20,000 a year to attend religious services you became a Zionist and harangue Christians and agnostics with ignorant Zionism.
“His blood be on us and on our children!”
“Jesus Christ is boiling in human shit/semen!”
A REAL Holocaust would be too kind for these vermins!
Sounds like a parasitical relationship to me. Remember the USS Liberty? It is time for America to spend the billions it gives this war mongering apartheid nation and spend it at home.
Its a contemporary translation of a 5th century BC Chinese text.
Thanks for the pseudo- science . The vast majority of scientists believe in the Big Bang but keep hoping for your fictitious deity. I find types like yourself would also not agree with Evolution or climate change. Leave real science up to the experts while you can stick to conjecture, surmising and utter nonsense
That’s pretty funny…Pelosi is just a working gal at heart…
When she said that even if the Capitol were to ‘crumble,’ the commitment to Israel would remain…
And the crowd of Israeli firsters applauding her lap dance is thinking ..’hmm…the Capitol crumbling…why does that sound so delicious…?’
I got this far in your Muslim lie fest before I stopped.
European Americans no longer have a nation state. Isramerica is a circumcised Zionist Globalist state owned by the Rothschild Reich and it’s centrally controlled network of Caballah Capitalist ( half capitalist and half communist) Zionist Globalist Corporations. In ZOG We Trust.
It’s called a shtetl…not ‘shetl’…[being derived from the diminutive of the word ‘stadt’ for city…ie a small city…]
Also from your previous comment ‘Capitol’ is a specific building in Washington DC, not a capital city…
Your ‘learning’ at those ‘top ten’ libraries obviously consisted of looking at a lot of pictures, and no reading…
The Palestinians should all go to university and study microbiology.
They’ve been shown the fork.
When they declare a major, they should say…
Oh, I want to perfect the world. There’s sooo much misfortune in the world, especially for others. HAHAHAHA!
It would be a variation on going into the Moslem barber shop and asking for a little off the top.
Really shit. Pig shit. Can’t call you a pig now, can I? You are just its shit.
When you think about how Jews have helped destroy the West by promoting open borders, and producing anti-White propaganda for decades, not to mention sending American Gentile troops off to fight and die fighting foreign wars for Zionism in World War II, and the Wars For The Greater Israel which have been going on for 18 plus years now, it really makes you wonder. Germany had to pay reparations to Israel, should it be Israel sending Americans money instead of the other way around? Should world Jewry and Israel be held responsible for paying reparations to Ukrainians and Russians for the Holodomor? These Wars For The Greater Israel have also produced hostile refugees to flood into Europe and rape and murder White Europeans. We can all see what Israel gets out of controlling the West, but what exactly do Western Whites get out of the deal? As mentioned, instead of being appreciated, Whites are demonized by a anti-White Jewish controlled and run media around the clock, Black on White crimes are purposely BLACKED OUT while that rare White on Black “crime” ( most of the time it is either a FAKE CRIME or we are lied to about the circumstances) is looped 24/7. It is time for America and other traditionally White nations ( at least they are White right now, probably not for long) take a good long look and ponder what they get out of allying with the nation of Israel. It seems like this relationship with Israel is a win-win for Israel and a lose-lose for traditionally White nations like America.
Israel annexed the USA many, many years ago. Read THE CREATURE from JEKYLL ISLAND, by G. Edward Griffin. (((They))) have been pulling the strings since little Teddy was POTUS. To proof of the pudding, by today’s standards, will be when some country or cabal is able to obtain enough fizzle material and drop it on Tel Aviv or the Holy City.
If the Mango Emperor is still POTUS, I am sure his son-in-law will be given a direct commission and lead young Americans to the slaughter. But I doubt you will see any of that bloviating fraud, John Hagee’s children or grandchildren headed towards the nearest USMC recruiter. TPTB will use a false flag to reinstate the military Draft. As Yogi Berra would say: “…it’s deja vu all over again.”
Lol! You are incorrigible, unrelenting, A123. Just wait until Hell gets its fiery hands on your dark diseased soul. 😀
So, knowing whatever little of you, it appears that by some strange quirk of fate, a certain fugly evil lowlife, with a peculiar loser-like moustache, and his evil minions, had only come across judenscum, just like you. That perhaps explains why they went ballistically satanic on your kind. You can be a little exasperating, you understand. 😉
I do feel sorry for the many innocents who also paid too heavy a price, for their blood relationships with your accursed kind. May the Almighty One have mercy on their souls. As for your kind, may you all burn in the most torturous agony for all eternity… and, you will, most assuredly.
I don’t know, being of “low IQ,” our understanding of God comes from the following verses of the Holy Quran;
Seems pretty simple, logical and self-explanatory to us. It does not even depend on hearsay to back it up. It just requires a thinking mind.
Is that too basic for you geni-asses? Does it have to be truly mind-bending to make sense?
Why, is the “correct” understanding of God, that He must be “in-his/our-image,” more man-like? Man-gods who walk, talk, eat, breathe, age…? Is that the “correct” understanding?
Lol! You pagans are pathetic. You try and project your own spiritual insecurities on to us true monotheists. We are above all that. As the Almighty One lovingly says, “He is pleased with us, and we are pleased with Him.”
As for your abuse of the blessed Prophet, Fact Checker has provided an answer. That answer is further supported by the fact that the blessed Aisha (ra) was the epitome of her name, The Living. She was a leading authority on Hadiths of the Prophet, and there are Hadiths which attest to the happy life they had together. Hardly signs of abuse, you know, quite unlike those exhibited by victims of “godmen,” from other pagan faiths. Yeah?
What does that mean? Muslims worship the One God of Christ, and the One God of every other prophet before him, and after him.
If you mean the man-like Father-god, conjured up by pagans, then yes, the Almighty One is the enemy of pagan abominations.
And what happens if you’re a pilot like I am, and get in an airplane and fly to China..?
And next day you take off from China and fly east again…and come right around and land exactly where you took off the day before..?
So much for your ‘biodome’ Einstein…
Pretty unbelievable that people so utterly stupid can actually survive to adulthood…
You might add 9/11 to it as well. to create the HTH – [Holy Trinity of Horrors], while successive US governments look the other way
[no idea what they see or are looking for, but they do it anyway]
You are all being too hard on A123. He is not really himself, he is not in control of himself, thousands of ancestors are swarming inside of his head wanting to live through him, wanting to live instead of him. Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, not counting all the others want to get away from themselves through him. Every day is a struggle to go on despite knowing the truth of what is inside. He knows his talking points, Islam has taqiyyah. That means if you someone said you are a Shi`ite you are allowed to say you are not a Shi`ite in order to protect yourself from non-Shi`ites. How well does A123 know this? He knows this better than anyone, the constant lying. Pretending to be one of them when everything inside him is screaming I am not one of you! How well does he know Taqiyyah? He invented it. Pekuah Nefesh he calls it. Pretend for five hundred years to be a Catholic. Is that not a horrible punishment? He screams Arabs are pederasts! Of course he knows about the Rabbis, and what the Talmud says about three year old girls, but if he said anything he would be kicked out by everyone and despised. They would ritually jeer at him and spit on him. The whole idea that anguish is caused by the double bind is based upon him and that is all he has ever known all his life. And he calls the Arabs violent? Of course he knows that no more violent nation than ancient or modern Israel has ever existed. So, be kind to him. A few thousand years of kindness and I am sure he could be cured. Of course not everyone. But A123, could, through a miracle, be saved.
Definitely, total annexation has already occurred. If it’s under military occupation for over 50 years since 1967, oppressing the people there, the different, military court system there doesn’t mean it’s not annexed, is simply a further means of oppression. There is no such thing as military occupation lasting so long. And the fiendish Jewish settlers, armed, free to shoot the unarmed indigenous people and destroy their orchards and crops, that’s not occupation, it’s total possession. That it’s possession by robbery makes no difference. Creeping annexation is total annexation.
The reality is that all the Palestinians are today citizens of Israel. That the Jews deny that, don’t allow the Palestinians to vote, aim to make them stateless, waffle on about them being Arabs, thus pretending they belong in Arabia, doesn’t change that.
Very much a demonstration of how evil the Jews and their Talmud are.
And Friedman says this like he’s not a US citizen, but a true, Occupied Palestine squatter.
‘Enough of your anti-Semitism already! You’re saying that Jewish ethnic identity is a “fantasy”? This is what Hitler would’ve said. Genocide always begins by deconstructing someone’s ethnic identity.’
? Did I miss something? This is the exact opposite of what Hitler would have said and did say. He literally insisted that Jewish ethnic identity was not only real, but unique.
You mean they’re finally making official what observant people have known for years.
‘Muslim Allah is the enemy of Christian God.’
I was wondering who could say something that idiotic.
Ah, A123. The Jewish answer to the kid with Down’s Syndrome I saw the other day.
In the interest of Truth In Advertising, we will be changing the fifty Stars on the US Flag from five to six points.
Unz is a fun site, but I honestly don’t get the Jew-hate on here.
Complaining about “da Jooz” running everything bladdah-bladdah is like complaining that the kid whose parents read to him and feed him right and encourage him to study, keeps placing at the top of tests in school.
There’s a part in King Of The Hill where Lou-Anne, the borderline retarded white trash chick, who’s eternally trying to get through junior college barber school, says about some other girl, something like, “She does better than me … she studies really hard, it’s not fair!”
Maybe if being raised “white” weren’t so close to literally being raised by wolves, whites would do better in this world.
Zion is indispensable. All else are expendable. Indeed, all of should prepare to be expended in service to indispensable Zion.
Nope. Jews worship God. Muslims worship God. Christians worship a man who is not God, so basically an idol. And they worship more than one god because there’s the father, the son, the holy ghost, and then I guess there’s Mary too, so that’s four and counting.
Jews and Muslims agree that God is so much more than we can comprehend that God can’t be depicted, or even full described. Beyond our concepts of form, gender, etc. My own description of the situation we’re in is, it’s like an ant trying to understand a supercomputer.
Muslims consider Jesus to be a prophet, while Jews see him for the charlatan he was, and really don’t spent much of any time at all thinking about him or his loopy followers.
Muslims’ goal is to make the whole world Muslim, BTW. Jews have no such desire. So if there’s one big difference, it’s that one religion is keen on converting others and the other is not.
I am really wondering how people like you exist , what happened to you during childhood , who punished you so much
But to be more accurate, US isn’t a colony of Israel but of the Empire of Judea, which would be controlling the US even if Israel never came into existence. Israel is the spiritual symbol of Jewish Power but isn’t the actual center of Jewish Power that is in US and EU.
Anglos conquered much of the world physically, but Jews conquered Anglos mentally. So, what the Anglos body conquered and manage, the Jewish mind controls and manipulates.
Based on past exoeriences, comments and observations, well over 80% of Americans would side with, and take up arms in defense of Israel over their own country. With that percentage including 100% of Christian fundamentalists who would have no choice but to do so without denying everything they claim to believe.
Do. Tell everyone again how Bloomberg could give to each person in the US $1,000,000. One man’s wealth could make 330,000,000 people millionaires+! Put it on your tombstone, professor:
Hey, it’s only $330,000,000, right? Anything goes when it’s other people’s money. Even six zeroes.
Three people called you on it, and you slunk away like a chump. You are… Brian Williams dumb. You’re jogger dumb.
While it’s true that Jews aren’t keen on converting the goyim to Judaism, the are very much interested in having them observe the 7 Noahide Laws. According to Talmudic scripture, when their Moshiach arrives, each Jew will be served by 2,800 Noahide slaves.
Spell check changes capital and Capitol It changes Suez Canal to surf sure and sued canal. It changes pilgrimages to pilgrimaged. There’s a red line under pilgrimages here. Pilgrimages is plural of pilgrimage. But spell check doesn’t recognize the actual commonly used word pilgrimages and changes it to a word that does not exist, pilgrimaged
Spell check changes slithered to slithers.
I spend as much time tapping the correct word in the little box as I do typing. I didn’t invent spell check . It changes Capitol to capital Suez to surf and those breeding grounds of bolsheviks to sheetlet and shyest
If you don’t like my summary of Mid East history from 900 BC to 1948AD too bad Jew. It’s the truth whether you like it or not or what silly Wikipedia says.
I believe there’s terms for what you did. You couldn’t possibly refute what I wrote. So you tried to switch the discussion to how spell check changes spelling and words like Capitol and capital.
Your Jew arguments might work with others. They have never worked with me.
So the fictional character ‘Jesus’ who never actually existed is a ‘charlatan’ according to Jews…a ‘prophet’ according to Muslims…and the son of ‘god’ according to Christians…
Pick the most retarded one…
As for white children being raised by wolves…I grew up in a heavily Jewish area and there were plenty of families that wouldn’t have made the cover of Good Parenting…
As usual you prove conclusively that ‘Jewish intelligence’ is an oxymoron..you are certainly not wielding any more brainpower than the complete idiot Anus 123…
And I see very little discussion here about Dr Giraldi’s article…which is much appreciated for illustrating how bad things have got with the Israel firsters…
This so called ‘ambassador’ Friedman is now a war criminal, by adopting the rhetoric of Israeli war crimes…
Trump has proved to be a complete bust…he was always a front man for the billionaires, but at least he talked a good game about Syria and relations with Russia…and he caved like a wet cardboard box on both…so what’s left..?
I agree it’s time to cut this loser adrift…
And btw…Philip Giraldi for ambassador to Israel…👍
LOL. Coz Poland’s neighbors don’t want them. Nobody likes the Jews.
As for this article:
Israel to Annex the United States
What do you mean “to”? They already did, a century ago. FDR was their first president. Jews’ takeover of America is like the killing of a snake, first cut off the head, the body may twitch for a while, eventually it dies. Once they took over Wall Street, they took over the media, FDR, the rest was just a matter of time. The cultural revolution signaled the completion of their takeover.
Well, basically Reformation led to this with its emphasis on the Old Testament and eventual creation of the Scofield Bible and emphasis on End Times, Its been a long road and Israel and its supporters play a role but it would be naive but to think its anything more than a safe haven for some of the elite, as a tool for the truth to be hidden behind smears of anti-semitism.
This has nothing much to do with their religion or its people IMO. Their religion was corrupted by gnosticism of their elite as was Christianity, and they had their own versions of Reformation over the past 2400 years. Judaism was a proselytizing religion until Christianity and the dominant religion at the center of civilization and spread to all corners of the civilized world. A diaspora before the destruction of the 2nd temple. We are likely all descended from ancestors who were once Jewish. History and the bible has been rewritten, starting with Cyrus the Great but more pronounced after the Pharisees took control around 2000 years ago and prohibited conversions, while inventing the myth of a chosen people. They created Rabbinical Judaism which has evolved over 2000 years in its current diverse state.
Religions are created and modified by the elite for reasons. The elite who represent many religions in name only have their own religion where they may become god. Transhumanism is another name for it. They each hide behind traditional religions and subvert them from within. They are working on a new religion for the herd. Perhaps a unification of all known religions as noahchidism following noahide law. Another sect wants something resembling Gaia worshipping to protect the earth from the virus or sinner known as man. They may synthesize the 2 concepts. Transhumanism is reserved for the chosen ones who are the elite (Jew or otherwise) , as only they are evolved enough to become Gods. We are neanderthals to them, good only to work for them and give them fun and entertainment.
Interesting article from Whitney Webb on Cyberreason and Operation Blackout. Google it. Take note of Trumps EO signed on the auspicious day of May 1, 2020 to protect the power supply. Better stock up on batteries.
Philip knows our country is occupied and he tells me & you that fact. 👍.
Such knowledge is disconcerting to people and they naturally take comfort in denial, & depart the topic’s thrust.
Nonetheless, the comment thread has “a few good men,” and I trust he takes some comfort in that.
Months ago, Phil Giraldi admonished certain readers to “stick together.” Am old, but either at a distance or at close spatial proximity, and as fate may have it, I vow to do so.
Old saying, “is no matter about the size of the man in a fight, but what matters is the size of the fight in a man.” I don’t like to see Phil’s gloves-off article just slip away.
P..S.: Yesterday, during Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf’s (D./tribe) “Lockdown” press conference, he lashed out at doubting citizens, and called them “cowards & selfish.” (Zigh) The well heeled little prick fails to realize that I know what he is.
The Khazars that have coopted Judaism are in control, as they have been for quite some time. We must remember what happened to their original empire though. They bit off more than they could chew when they murdered emmissaries of the Khan. The Mongols destroyed their empire and the true diaspora occurred. By taking on China, the descendants of those Khazars are seeking out the same battle that ended so badly in the past. Except they expect the American Golem to do their bidding and fight their battles this time. The Chinese are the only culture to have assimilated the Borg… Israeli anthropologists in search of the lost tribes concluded this in a peer reviewed study. So being pro-Israel is akin to being Pro-Ahab. I’m betting on Moby Xi and not the insanity that is now Israel
In all fairness Christians believe that God is triune with the Father YHVH, Jesus the Son , and the Holy Spirit all being part of the one God. Catholics “venerate” Mary, they don’t worship her, Protestants insist that she was not without sin nor assumed bodily into heaven. Protestants often venerate Israel and Jews, though, or the King James Bible, in exactly the same manner which seems equally goofy to me. Who knows?
Most Jews are critical of Trump and oppose his agenda. How is a vote for Trump equivalent to “further subjugation of their country to Jewish interests”? My gosh, you Nazis and anti-Semites will just make up anything to suit your narrative.
Good God, what an ignorant moron Jew you are.
Russian bolsheviks kept the anti homosexual laws existing before 1918. They did encourage immigration. Legal, organized immigration of defectors from America and Western Europe. In fact, during the depression of the 1930s tens of thousands of American Canadian and European leftists were lured to Russia the working men’s proletarian paradise.
Jews worship and adore soviet Russia Lenin and Stalin because soviet Russia was a Jewish created nation. But they know so little of Soviet history.
American Jew bolsheviks changed American anti homosexual laws to pro homosexual and every type of weirdness to the numerous genders recognized by American Jews and liberals.
Around the turn of the century, 2000; of the 125 largest homosexual associations, the heads of 100 of those homosexual associations were Jews. The biggest hero and martyr of the homosexual cause, Harvey Milk was another NYC Jew carpetbagger from Bolshevik Jew parents like all the rest.
Major Jewish organization ADL joined the homosexual cause as early as 1970. ADL is an organization to defend Jews. By 1970, ADL added homosexuals to its Jewish protectees and gave millions of dollars and paid the attorneys who pursued filed pro homosexual lawsuits.
Read the names of the attorneys involved in suing cities and states to end the American custom of separate public bathrooms for men and women by making all public bathrooms for ALL sexes, not just 2 sexes, men and women but all sorts of self proclaimed varieties.
The surgeon who invented the surgical procedure of cutting off the end, digging out the flesh and sticking the tube of empty skin of the penis into a space between the groin muscles and calling the inverted penis a vagina was a Jew.
Brown vs Topeka 1953 was funded by AJC American Jewish committee ADL, Jew Julius Rosenwald’s foundation and money donated by wealthy Jews all over the country.
All but one of the anti White plaintiff’s attorneys but Thurgood Marshall were Jews. Even the Plaintiff, Esther Brown was neither a black child nor black parent suing to enroll a black child in a White school.
She was an adult Jew White attorney who had no standing whatsoever to sue the school district on behalf of black children.
Your ignorance of what American Jews did is astounding. You’re not American are you? .
If you were American you would know that public school destruction by their beloved pet blacks , affirmative action and homosexual and transsexual causes such as gay marriage and multi sex bathrooms for numerous imaginary sexes are the proudest accomplishments of American Bolshevik Jews.
Anglos have been the most loyal foot soldiers for the Jews for over 300 years. First with the British Empire and now with the American Golem. Anglos deserve equal blame for all the evil in the world.
You’re a Jew who’s always defending Jews. I’ve been around jews all my life and I recognized your argument tactics of picking one or two words and turning the argument way off the topic into something else entirely. No different from Noam Chomsky and other idiot intellectual Jews.
Reading your posts, I realized you’re a Jew using Jewish discussion tactics.
He’s just an ignorant Jew repeating what he learned at Jewish summer camp
“Revenge makes freedom”, eh?
And “The Day comes”?
Okay, I get it. And we can all hope for that.
(But Friedman still has an obnoxiously smug face –and attitude– that absolutely begs to be slapped back to reality…….. )
That’s the story of Johnny rotten.Never forgiven and never forgotten
“And btw…Philip Giraldi for ambassador to Israel…👍”
Now THAT would be a truly beautiful thing!
Makes me crack a mile-wide smile just thinking about it…….
(Although I’d much prefer Giraldi for US President. Like my Mom always said, “If you’re gonna wish, wish big!”)
Some over enthusiast take the fight between two blind ostriches personally . May be you should bury your head under the sand and join the two to escape the sandstorm . The sandstorm will engulf the country these 2 ostriches represent and the country they are shackled to. Just pray that Fieldman Miller Kushner Netanhuu’s sons and other beneficiaries of the Sanhedrin stay alive to face the music that the world would be playing . Yes I mean the world would be playing .
Muslims’ goal is to make the whole world Muslim, BTW. Jews have no such desire.
Yet in the entire history of Islamic rule, there were so few instances of forced conversion, the fraction is infinitesimal; whereas in the last 72 years of Israel’s history, the effort to dominate Gentiles and coerce their sentiment has been unflagging.
Take America, for example. Population-wise, Muslims are nearly equal to Jews, there’s a corollary to the ADL among them, and they’ve used it for civil rights litigation successfully; but there’s nowhere near the effort to suppress freedom of political expression as there is among Jews, whose Lobby has spearheaded the campaign to pass laws in over half of the States to punish individuals participating in a boycott of Israel.
In Florida, they’ve made it a criminal offense to legitimately criticize Israel.
So your statement is really just a prime example of how transparently meaningless such hasbara is — like a big drum, noisy when beaten, but essentially empty.
The funny thing is I even look Jewish…
Nothing against Jews but whenever I’m accused of being one I take the opportunity to whip out my Johnson and set the record straight…😰
Actually the president of the same name was ‘big’ on that too…one time he relieved himself on the leg of one of his secret service guys..
‘It’s okay son,’ he assured the poor fellow…’it’s my prerogative’…
And if I was sure you weren’t a fag, I might do you the honor of pissing on your leg too…
Where did you go to school disneyland university..?
The Khazar empire was destroyed by Sviatoslav I of Kiev…the Mongols had nothing to do with their demise…
Sviatoslav also destroyed the Volga Bulgaria…another Turkic empire…
Amazing that in this time of wikipedia that people can be so spectacularly illiterate…
There’s no historical or archeological evidence that any Jews existed in biblical times.
Anyway, who cares? Between 1860 and 1900 they managed to steal the money they used to destroy America by 1950.
The behavioral tone and style in Washington and the media now resemble that of many Philip Roth characters, and suggest that an annexation of character has already occurred. Roth traits would include contentiousness, dissension, hyper-criticalness, hyper-touchiness; contrarian; oppositional. As one Roth character, non-Jewish, said to the Jewish protagonist she was dumping, these traits “put a spring in your heel.” (However, all will be forgiven by me if some Jewish molecular-biology lab creates an effective vaccine.)
No, I actually said that. Bloomberg went down in flames. I’d rather see him running than Biden, but people like Biden more. And yes, he could have done a real good one by just sitting back and giving every Americans a million bucks. It’d have been a lot cheaper for him.
Yet in the entire history of Islamic rule, there were so few instances of forced conversion, the fraction is infinitesimal; whereas in the last 72 years of Israel’s history, the effort to dominate Gentiles and coerce their sentiment has been unflagging.
– Were you sleeping through history class? How do you think there are Muslims who are white in Eastern Europe? Muslims who are black in Africa? The Moros are Muslims in the Philippines. And “forced” is such a cruel word…. ask the Muslims doing the converting and it’ll be “Eh, I gave them a choice … convert or stay tied to those posts there until they die, but hey, it was their choice”.
Take America, for example. Population-wise, Muslims are nearly equal to Jews, there’s a corollary to the ADL among them, and they’ve used it for civil rights litigation successfully; but there’s nowhere near the effort to suppress freedom of political expression as there is among Jews, whose Lobby has spearheaded the campaign to pass laws in over half of the States to punish individuals participating in a boycott of Israel.
– Yep about equal numbers but Muslims have produced more criminals, they should feel proud of themselves. They have CAIR and such groups, and promoting civil rights is well and fine, but they are a lot more troublesome, went wild over Henry Ford’s anti-Semitic phase, and in areas of the US where they’re dominant they’re all but enforcing Sharia law. Like they’re doing in England.
In Florida, they’ve made it a criminal offense to legitimately criticize Israel.
– America’s Dong is uniquely crazy.
So your statement is really just a prime example of how transparently meaningless such hasbara is — like a big drum, noisy when beaten, but essentially empty.
Citing history is hasbara. You heard it here first, folks.
The Jews are lucky we let any of them settle in the rightfully Arabic nation of Palestine. In retrospect, that was a mistake.
Is that a scientific argument?
(1) Abuse is not an argument.
(2) Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance.
Muststupher…..That’s what they say about the bbc.
More from a Netanyahu approved Zionist, highly recommended, maybe even dumskies like Herald can understand it.
VIDEO / Holocaust Hoax for Kids, By The Brother Nathanael Foundation:
https://codoh.com/library/document/6855/?lang=en
‘Holocaust Skepticism: 20 Questions & Answers about Holocaust Revisionism’ !! / now available: https://shop.codoh.com/book/456/469
free .pdf: http://holocausthandbooks.com/dl/HolocaustSkepticism.pdf
The way to deal with neo-Nazi Israel and the BDS is to treat Israel with disdain and shun all those that support its crimes. Eventually this will force Israel to start obeying the law and return to its legally defined 1948 borders and stop killing Palestinians men women and children and thereby start acting less like a rogue criminal terrorist state that routinely commits war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and Apartheid in order to steal land and resources belonging to other countries.
I don’t know about you, but I am fed up with looking around at the hunger, homelessness, joblessness, and decayed infrastructure of our nation while seeing government constantly whining about how they must take care of this neo-Nazi Israeli Regime.
I think it is time to take all the friends of Israel in government, put them on a cargo ship, and send them to this land they clearly love so much more than their own!
No government can serve two masters, and a government that serves Israel cannot, does not, and will not serve the American people. A friend of Israel is no friend of America. In these dark times America needs leaders who will put America first, second, and third!
In 2001, Dr. Ariella Oppenheim, of Hebrew University, a biologist, published the first extensive study of DNA and the origin of the Jews. Her research found that virtually all the Jews came from Khazar blood. Not only that but Oppenheim discovered that the Palestinians—the very people whom the Jews had been persecuting and ejecting from Israel’s land since 1948—had more Israelite blood than did the Jews. In sum, the vast majority of the Jews were not Jews; some of the Palestinians were. Some of the Palestinians even had a DNA chromosome which established that they were “Cohens”—workers at the ancient Temple and synagogues of the Jews.
Now comes the ultimate, definitive DNA study, by Dr. Eran Elhaik and associates at the McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Entitled, The Missing Link of Jewish European Ancestry: Contrasting the Rhineland and the Khazarian Hypotheses, and published by the Oxford Journal on behalf of the Society for Molecular Biology and Evolution, the study confirms Oppenheim’s research and the many scholarly books.
Dr. Elhaik and the prestigious Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine conclude in their report: “The Khazarian Hypothesis suggests that Eastern European Jews descended from the Khazars, an amalgam of Turkic clans that settled the Caucasus in the early centuries CE and Converted to Judaism in the eighth century…Following the collapse of their empire, the Judeo-Khazars fled to Eastern Europe. The rise of European Jewry is therefore explained by the contribution of the Judeo-Khazars.”
Israeli Report admits they are Descendants of Khazars
http://www.batr.org/terror/122314.html
“Genocide always begins by deconstructing someone’s ethnic identity.’”
– Yawn, how incredibly feeble.
Cutting to the chase, there was no “genocide” of Jews and you have no proof there was.
– Claiming such absurdities is what The Usual Enemies of Free Speech say in order to continue suppressing free speech …. because their impossible tales don’t hold up to scrutiny.
must see video:
The Persecution Of Revisionists: The “Holocaust” Unveiled[/i], by Mark Farrel (2006): “A brilliant documentary that covers some of the innocent victims of the ruthless, brutal & violent jewish goyim attacks, and the best footage I have seen of jewish life in the concentration camps (note Mark missed the jewish Brothel), (audio out of synch). Check out what some ruthless jews have done to professors and researchers, just so that they may keep selling the Jewish lie of the Holocaust.”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HraUNoHfCrYk/
why bother?
The very fact that major muslim power, even in pre KIKE OCCUPIED Palestine, had a signficant Christian population living in peace, and the fact that modern day JewSA has kosher tax on almost every locally produced good (what is left of them), disproves all KIKED opinion of your filthy heeb mouth.
Pragmatism rules out sticking to any principles because what works in certain circumstances does not in others, and the wheel of fortune is ever turning. Does anyone think Trump would stand by Israel if it was even slightly to his overall net disadvantage?
Palestinians appear to be in the grip of a delusionary narrative in which their history has a meaning and is progressing towards national redemption. Hence they interpret every event as stations on a straight path in which if they use the same principles they are bound to succeed.
Very nice comment.
The only salvation for a kike is that if it truly kneels on the ground, sobbing and repenting, begging for the forgiveness of the LORD our GOD and his son, Jesus Christ.
How many people has God given a SECOND chance at redemption directly and personally?
But the kikes are too dumb. They have chosen to be the son of Satan and the whores of his synanogues.
By their fruit ye shall know them.
And by righteous fury shall we smite them.
stop complaining and sing our new anthem
Indeed. Jewish people, in particular, are highly indebted to Islam. Jewish people lived in all Islamic lands, from Spain to Persia (Iran). When Jews with their Muslim partners were expelled from Spain in 1492, the Ottoman Sultan invited many Jewish families to settle in Salonika. In fact, we may find many of the famous European conquerors such as Charlemagne, William I and William III (of Orange) where financed by Jewish loans, such was their wealth, obviously acquired from their freedom to trade in the Islamic Empire. The great turning point in Western Jewish history was the financing of William of Orange by ex-Spanish Dutch Jew Francisco Lopes Suasso. This allowed the Jewish oligarchs to return to England and become part of the Dutch & British Empires. In summary, Jews owe a lot to Muslims & Islam. The current narrative is merely propaganda and the current conflict is not between Muslims and Jews of the Middle-East but related to European invaders who had no connection to the Middle-East.
The Bible says the homeland of Abraham was Chaldea, which is in modern Eastern Iraq. In fact, the name Jerusalem is not even Hebrew but refers to a settlement prior to the Hebrew wanderers. In fact, the Bible clearly describes the Hebrew invasion of Canaan. Also, since my ancestors are Canaanites, according to your argument, I have a right to Canaan 3500 years later. In fact, the modern Turks have a right to their former homelands near Mongolia. This nonsense shows the argument is nonsense. Jews actually left Judea enmass during the Greek & Roman Empires to trade. In fact, Jews lived in Palestine up to the time of Islam, as shown by the 600AD Jewish revolt against the Byzantine Heraclitus. All the Romans did in 70AD was destroy the Jewish temple and government. It did not expel the Jewish people from Roman Palestine. In fact, Jews are not even a race but are the tribe of one of 12 great-grandsons of Abraham the Babylonian from Chaldea. In conclusion, there is no such thing as ancestral homeland. Rothschild made a large investment in the Suez Canal and probably wanted to control the Middle-East.
Ah, A123. The Jewish answer to the kid with Down’s Syndrome I saw the other day.
I dunno.
I’ve always pegged him as a Tourette’s kid, what with the knee-jerk “taqiyyah” and unoriginal repetition of others’ words. Throw in a rapidly fluttering right eyelid, a drool stream from a slackened lower lip, and a frontal vein twitching like a brush discharge off a Tesla coil and the picture is fairly complete.
Jewism/Christianism/Muslim are grandpa/son/grandson regions originated from ancient Egyptian monotheism.
Jews: I am chosen by God, I am really special.
The identity of Jews is defined by both religion + blood/marriage.
This gave Jew advantage of feeling superior about themselves that they are capable of keeping their identity through times and places.
But also disadvantage that they cannot grow. So they have to develop their extortive skill to fulfill their specialness and superiority, to maintain their identity.
Christian: No, I am also chosen, it can be done by some complex converting rituals.
Without the bondage of blood/marriage, Christian can grow much faster than Jews. So they swallow Roman world rapidly.
Complex rituals also helped Christian to develop advantages to go deeper to find the truth about God/world, which in return enhanced Christians to create some superiority about themselves.
Muslim: oh yeah, I am chosen too, it can be done by simpler converting rituals.
The identity of Muslim can be easily obtained. They grow like virus.
Simpler rituals help Muslim to grab the poor, the uneducated, the unfavored, given that they are the biggest population of the world. It’s easily to imagine that Muslim might win the uterus war at EU.
Religions monopolize knowledge in middle ages. Barbaric cultures can be easily converted by religions, especially the monotheism which sounds so assertive.
But its a modern world now, people still barking about religions seriously. This endless loop just have no end, isn’t it?
If its about nation/race/management/organization/tech/science superiority, then let’s compete and learn from each other to find out the truth and progress ourselves as a whole of humanity.
But religions? Why? If there is a God, God is dead after the creation. Dead-dead, over. Nothing more. That’s the only reasonable explanation about God. All other stories are lies to manipulate people.
If I am American, I don’t blame Jews taking advantage of my system to annex my country.
Because if their are any loose holes in my system, any skilled extortive people on earth can somehow use it and take over my country for their own personal good.
You blame Jews because you are not the ones taking advantage of your system. If you are the one/ you want to be the one, you sleep with Jews.
I shall blame the system to fix it and to solve the problem. Alas, whomever blame the system to make a real change will be muted, captured, murdered.
Luckily, I am not American. Americans worship their system. It’s the best!
The best system to produce the extorted ones for the extortive ones, internally and globally.
By the way the chozenites are not the only one’s with PhD.
Satan has a PhD too. PhD in Deception!
By way of Deception!
Wage wars!
> “The surgeon who invented the surgical procedure of cutting off the end, digging out the flesh and sticking the tube of empty skin of the penis into a space between the groin muscles and calling the inverted penis a vagina was a Jew.”
This is a microcosm of American mental retardation.
1. Surgeons are legally allowed to chop off men’s dicks.
2. Surgeons chop off men’s dicks.
3. There are volunteers to have their dicks chopped off.
4. Said dickless men are considered women by society.
And yet… who is to blame? /drum beat/ The Jews!
What the hell is wrong with your brain/psyche? How can you be so blind to the obvious? No amount of muh’ justice infiltration, no amount of muh’ media propaganda can turn a healthy society into this debauchery. The nation must have been incredibly rotten in the 1860s already – long before the Jews or Marxists. I have a wild guess… the culprit is the Nature-hating and corpse-worshipping cult of Christianity!
> “…American Bolshevik Jews.”
You Americans are really ignorant. There have never existed “American Bolsheviks”. Bolsheviks is the name of Russian Marxists-Leninists. Therefore, I have no idea what you mean.
> “American Jew bolsheviks changed American anti homosexual laws to pro homosexual…”
Let me guess. No other nation in the world has legalized sodomy and sodomite marriage. No non-Aryan country in the world! Who am I to blame… Maybe, Aryans? Because they are the only ones in the world who fuck each other in the ass?
Africans? Death Penalty. Muslims? Death penalty. The DPR of Korea? They don’t even know sodomy exists.
The Republic of China? Yes, they are faggots now. Because they have subscribed to the American values. Whereas communist China? Still straight.
P.S. Other than that, you have provided a decent list of transvestite Jews, and for that I am thankful.
None whatsoever. Arabs don’t deserve any better deal than what the Jews will accept. Now there’s equality for you!
Sorry to disappoint you … it’s about preserving the West and not about Jews and Arabs because they’ll quarrel until the kingdom comes!
You do me more honor than I deserve. I did the DNA test and my genetics are judenrein. I don’t have the slightest whiff of joo. I do seem to be Lithuanian Tatar on my mom’s side, which might explain my tan and my fascination with making and shooting bows and arrows and riding horses or their modern equivalent, motorcycles, mini-bikes etc.
I love me some kikes and thought I was in the kike klub …. darn it. You know why I was disappointed? Because in the world I grew up in, the 1960s/70s USA and afterward 80s, 90s etc., heebs are about the only people who treated me better than they were absolutely required to. Do you know how hard it is for a white person to get a job in Hawaii where I was? Joos hired me.
Someone like me, who grew up like I did, doesn’t forget who helped.
I’m about to just go read-only on this site because while it’s an entertaining site it’s annoying hearing people make up their own “facts” over and over.
Were you sleeping through history class? How do you think there are Muslims who are white in Eastern Europe? Muslims who are black in Africa? The Moros are Muslims in the Philippines.
Surely, being as awake as you were in history class, you would have learned that Islam forbids forced conversions. Most non-Muslims living under Islamic rule became Muslim of their own volition, coercion being the rare exception to the general rule. From Dr. Michael Bonner’s Jihad in Islamic History: Doctrines and Practice we read
Muslims have produced more prosecuted criminals
Fixed.
in areas of the US where they’re dominant they’re all but enforcing Sharia law
[laughing]
You do realize that religious judicial bodies are recognized as a matter of law in America, and that this includes separate Jewish courts adjudicating matters of family law? From the Brooklyn Law Review we read
As such, your statement is just so much bluster. Your sole concern appears to be that Muslims enjoy the same First Amendment protection as Jews.
Citing history is hasbara. You heard it here first, folks.
I’d take care to check your facts before proceeding. Given what you’ve offered thus far, it’s doubtful that anyone could confidently describe it as “history,” save in the most liberal definition of the term.
If Bloomberg gave 330 million people each one dollar (not 1 million dollars—just a dollar), how many dollars would that require?
Good. Now multiply that by 1 million. Go ahead; don’t be shy. Remember that answer, if possible.
Now, how much money do you suppose Bloomberg spent on his 2020 campaign?
What is a rough estimate of Bloomberg’s wealth, rounded to, let’s say, the nearest trillion? [Hint: the answer isn’t ‘infinity’]
I think it is time to take all the friends of Israel in government, put them on a cargo ship, and send them to this land they clearly love so much more than their own!
Hmm.
I’d hate to inflict more suffering upon the indigenous folk of Palestine than we’ve already done. I’d settle for some necessary summary executions and a firm boot on the neck of the remaining suspects.
Of course, we’ll also have to park a few nuclear subs off the coast of Tel Aviv. Should have a peace treaty signed in a few hours.
What ever you hold dear ardently and suits you today,you will deny tomorrow in case it doesn’t advance your interest tomorrow . That sums up Jew thinking . Suddenly Jew thinks freedom to change religion ,freedom of faith and belief ,freedom to move ,freedom to find and prosper in new places ,freedom to leave or accept faith or god have no relevance and importance after promoting wars in Europe and ME for precisely over those issues .
Didn’t these Jew rascals promote war in Nigeria ,Sudan,Iraq over religious and ethnic divisions?
Doesn’t the Jew rascal of your type in the cloak of Christian love promote hatred of Iran and Pakistan ,Soviet Russia, and China?
If religion were a land based issue ,then may be these Jew rascals should stop promoting universal values and R2P ,democracy,women rights to outside the land they live in. That’s what they have been doing since 1990. Mask is off.
Now if these rascals are lying today over such a profound construct of morality ethics and philosophy you bet and can be sure their ancestors had been lying throughout the existence of themselves .
The argument ,you are pointing out is derided by Jew today . You shoukd have been here ‘ yesterday ‘
This 123 representing the mixing of the seeds of Netanhoooo,Sharon, Ben Guiron, was celebrating ‘yesterday”. That’s the they work .
Followers of Middle Eastern affairs know two things: always expect the unexpected, and never write off Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has more political lives than the proverbial cat.
Only yesterday came news that Syrian rebels plan to give Israel the Golan Heights in exchange for creation of a no-fly zone against the Assad regime. In an even bolder move, it is now revealed, Israel will withdraw its settlers from communities beyond the settlement blocs—and relocate them at least temporarily to Ukraine. Ukraine made this arrangement on the basis of historic ties and in exchange for desperately needed military assistance against Russia. This surprising turn of events had an even more surprising origin: genetics, a field in which Israeli scholars have long excelled.
It is well known that, sometime in the eighth to ninth centuries, the Khazars, a warlike Turkic people, converted to Judaism and ruled over a vast domain in what became southern Russia and Ukraine. What happened to them after the Russians destroyed that empire around the eleventh century has been a mystery. Many have speculated that the Khazars became the ancestors of Ashkenazi Je
In 2012, Israeli researcher Eran Elhaik published a study claiming to prove that Khazar ancestry is the single largest element in the Ashkenazi gene pool
A blue-ribbon team of scholars from leading research institutions and museums has just issued a secret report to the government, acknowledging that European Jews are in fact Khazars
Even the great non-Zionist historian Simon Dubnow said we had the right to colonize Crimea. It’s in all the history books. You can look it up.”
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/leaked-report-israel-acknowledges-jews-in-fact-khazars-secret-plan-for-reverse-migration-to-ukraine/
Resurgence of The khazar hypothesis and a Crimea relocation jelled together at least temporally in 2014 March . People were taking about return to Crimea .
(President Vladimir Putin should allow 40,000 Jews living abroad and other migrants who left Crimea before it was annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014 to return home
Grach, a veteran pro-Russian politician who served in the Ukrainian parliament in 2002-2012, said Crimea needs competent people who would help it revive its economy.
“In Israel, there are people who own their own business, who are successful and who can come and develop Crimea,” he said.
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2015/07/01/putin-urged-to-repatriate-up-to-40000-jews-in-crimea-a47825
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2014-03-17/removing-west-bank-settlers-would-cost-10-billion-
Now that was an excellent post!
Thank you Alden.
Every Jew in Woodrow Wilson’s cabinet wasn’t just a Bolshevik at heart, helping (like Wilson himself) to impose the Bolshevik horrors on Russia, but it was none other than NYC Jewish banksters who funded the Bolshevik (genocidal Jewish supremacist) take over of Russia and beyond.
The only difference is they didn’t call themselves ‘Bolsheviks’. But a rattlesnake by any other name, is still a rattlesnake.
(insightful comment about the ‘true diaspora’)
When I saw Tom Cotton (Israel’s premiere traitor in the Senate) fulminating (I would have said ‘pissing himself’, but I’m trying to elevate it a bit) over ‘China’, I knew the whole saber-rattling at China was/is a zio-imposed effort. I suppose zion feels threatened by China’s tech ascendancy, as, (unlike in the west) they don’t rule China in absolute terms, and (unlike the west) don’t have a free hand by a corrupted power structure to steal all the tech they want.
This is the last paragraph of Pat Buchanan’s current article on Unz
Not just three decades, but closer to at least twice that, have Americans been subjected to the kind of debasing PC manure being force-injected into America’s culture and spiritual veins by our ((elites)).
Yes, after a lifetime of affirmative action, and ubiquitous demonization and cultural depravity, I would hope.. I would pray! That at long last, the American people *do* taste the ashes in their mouths. And ask themselves if they’re *still* willing to assume the position, and ask, may I have another war for Israel please?
Because if they’re willing to take on China this time, in their infinite, slavish fealty to Zion/ Jewish supremacism, then whatever it was that flowed in the veins of the Founding Fathers of this nation, is not just dead, it has rotted into a putrescent Glob, that really should (must) go the way of the Dodo.
Send the last of your American sons and daughters to die for Zion (your worst enemy) America.
There’s nothing more I can say to dissuade you. Your souls are dead, (if they ever lived). Your iron *un*willingness to think, has calcified into a slave’s comfort with his chains.
‘Crouch down and lick the ((hands)) which contemptuously feed you. May your chains set heavily upon you, and may posterity forget that I was your countrymen’.
(with apologies to S.A.)
Ever heard of ((Bolshevik Russia))? Or the ((Soviet Union))?
My goodness … and here I have thought for a decade or more that the annexation of America by Israel had already occurred. I mean, do we not have a Congress and presidency that is the best that Israeli money can buy?
You need to stop reading whack job conspiracy news sites.
What rebels? There are no credible independent forces remaining.
The Turkoman militias that Erdogan is supporting? Surely you jest. After the Turkish flotilla assault on Israeli sovereignty, do you think that:
— This ‘offer’ actually exists?
— If so, that Erdogan’s proxy forces are serious?
— Israel is stupid enough to make a deal with failing SJW Globalist Erdogan?
The Kurds cannot deliver either. They are land-locked and would be instantly crushed by all sides if they tried something this provocative.
Russia and Israel are allies. Putin has been master minding the IDF strikes against Iranian interlopers in Syria to get rid of them. The end of Iranian involvement in Syria is a goal both Netanyahu and Putin share.
There is a 0% chance of the Israeli-Russian alliance ending due to some fanciful genetic theory related to Ukraine. The religious motivation to stay in the ancestral homeland of the Jewish religion outweighs irrelevant ethnic theories.
Seriously, knock off whatever recreational drugs you are using. They are badly detaching you from reality.
Hello AnonStarter,
In an article Rabbi Mordechai wrote for The Jewish Forward about his experience in Charlottesville, he wrote:
https://pa.cair.com/news/after-charlottesville/
It is a vicious and vile lie, that the protesters at Charlottesville were ‘Nazis and KKK members’. (FBI infiltrators notwithstanding ; )
But what they were, were Southern white men protesting the removal of the sacred memorials to their fallen ancestors, whose blood sanctified the very ground beneath their feet.
They were in fact, protesting the “effort to suppress freedom of political expression” in America, where such expression is our God given right.
CAIR disagrees, and would rather make common cause with Jewish supremacists, and smear those men as ‘white supremacists’, because they’re unwilling to live on their knees, as CAIR and Jewish supremacists demand that they do.
For the record.
As you know, I’m a proponent of Islam, (in Islamic nations), and I feel America’s ‘leadership’ has done some of them a Biblical level of injustice, for which ‘we’ owe a near unpayable debt.
But then I read some horseshit from CAIR, and it (almost) makes any sympathy I have for Islam disappear. Because if they don’t respect OUR right to live in OUR lands with self-determination, then fuck them.
Luckily, not all Muslims make common cause with Jewish supremacists to see ‘whitey’ driven down under a demographic tsunami of hatred and crushed.
Peace.
They need to play that song before and after each of the upcoming Joe “I Am A Zionist” Biden vs. Trumpstein debates.
Can you imagine the Japanese letting the Jew come in and mock and degrade Japanese culture and the Japanese people with their shitty films for a century? Can you imagine the Japanese letting the Jew demand that the Japanese hire unqualified negroes over better qualified Japanese? Can you imagine the Japanese allowing the Jews to teach Japanese children to hate their ancestors while idolizing negroes and Jews? Can you imagine the Japanese people allowing the Jews to import Arabs, Africans, African Americans, Hispanic gang members to their land and let them run amok raping Japanese women and then have laws passed that forbid them to complain about non-Japanese immigration?
ALLEGEDLY, the Jewish led Swindle Whites Movement was about equality for all and special privileges for none, we now see that in the end it was about Jewish rule and discrimination against Whites and eventually replacement of the White majority through forced assimilation which is indeed an act of GENOCIDE.
Yeah but Stalin eventually purged them from 1948-1953. And the USSR was anti-Zionist during most of the Cold War. Whereas the JewSA has always been a giant stupid golem for the Jews since its very founding. Don’t even compare Slavic Russians with filthy Americans and Brits.
= Jew
Yep, I think everyone is on to good ole “FB” now, who shall be known from now on as (((FB.))) haha.
Another quality essay from Giraldi.
The Ayatollah was right: the US is run by Zionist Jews.
But not until after they genocided the ‘best of the Gentiles’ from those lands.
Even now, from a post above
Historic ties.
Ukraine today is as Jew occupied, (actually even more so) than the ZUS!.
The reason such is possible, is because during Stalin’s reign, the Jewish supremacists were given a free hand to genocide millions of the ‘best of the Gentiles’, (following their Talmudic script), and so those sturdy and intelligent Ukrainians never reproduced, (being as they were starved to death by the millions) and so only the lackluster Ukrainians remain (as a direct result of Jewish supremacist gene pool debasing, which is the Jewish supremacist calling card). Duh.
Such are the “Historic ties”.
the Jew take-over of America came after the early 20th century immigration of Jews from Russia and Eastern Europe into America. And was solidified when Wilson handed them the keys to the Treasury. Before that, America was an overtly (if somewhat flawed) Christian nation.
If only America had heeded Benjamin Franklin’s warning, we’d still be so today.
Hmm..
That’s curious. Most of the ultra-Russian/Slavic nationalists I’ve known are generally filled to the brim with anti-German hatred. You’re a new breed, I must say.
In any case, it is my ‘raison d’être’ for being here, to help (especially the people of the West, and- as far as I’m concerned, that includes Russia and Ukraine and the Baltics, et al) that we all (including Islam) share a common foe. Zionist, Jewish supremacist domination of the planet by use of their counterfeiting machine, the Fed.
Our world has been turned into a tragic farce of ‘let’s you and him fight’. Christian vs. Muslim. Russian vs. Ukrainian. Russian vs. Georgian. Even Russia vs. Chechnya was a neocon, Jewish supremacist foisted conflict.
In fact, as I’ve mentioned before, the reason I decided to use the name of ‘Rurik’, is because he was a fellow from history who I considered was poised between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, with ties to Scandinavia and the West. And I started posting on the forum when the Fiend was doing all it could to start a hot war between Russia and Ukraine.
Anyways, that’s my agenda. To help Muslims and Russians and Ukrainians and Brits and Americans and Baltics and Muslims and so many others, see that they’re being uses as a Zio-bitch, when they raise their hand to each other, while ((guys)) like Ihor Kolomoyskyi (most likely the murderer responsible for shooting MH17 out of the sky) laugh their (((arses))) off all the way to the bank, as goyim kills goyim.
‘Such a deal!’
It’s the West, vs. the eternal enemy of Russia and England and America and Ukraine and all of us. Now it seems to include China as well.
Just imagine if we could all make common cause, to end the Fed, and detroy the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, and live in peace and prosperity and harmony in our own lands, while respecting others to do the same. (but not until after the people of America suffer mightily once the dollar is treated as it should be. A terrible time for my countrymen and women, but one we MUST suffer, if there’s ever going to be peace).
There is only (((One))) obstacle to accomplishing that, and that is the Fed, and the power the Fed gives Jewish supremacists to have us all at each other’s throats.
Putin understands that. Sometimes I wonder if Trump does too, (even if he’d NEVER say so out loud). Marine Le Pen gets it. So does Farage, and Orban (and Talha?) and so many others.
It’d be nice if more of us could catch on, and we could free humanity from ((their)) Satanic clutches, which are obviously intended to make the 21st century look like the 20th, (even worse, with their Total Police Orwellian Surveillance State). Only a complete imbecile can not see the horrors of the 20th century was all ((their)) handiwork. Let’s not let them do it all over again by using our provincial and parochial myopia to trick us once again into, ‘let’s you and him fight’.
Buzz off little CURCUMCIZED rurik…
Why don’t you treat us all to a good belly laugh and post a picture of your tiny little blueberry…?
LOLOLOL…😂😂😂
Nope. Jews worship God. Muslims worship God.
Oh my — very egotistical Jews worship a mean tribal god of the whole universe, that favors only them – how idiotic.
Oh dear — uneducated Muslims worship a god that wills everything on our Earth – thus absolving them of responsibility for what happens in life. Of course, that is a delusion.
The idealist Jesus, says to love God and your neighbor with your heart, soul, and mind — and that things can gradually get better for everyone. That hope, in the last 2,000 years has born fruit.
p.s. What has the puny Jew god born but hate. The Muslim god has born today the same as yesterday.
Here is a stellar comment for an article about Israel’s fate in the context of the declining ZUSA empire: https://thesaker.is/what-does-the-empires-agony-mean-for-the-jewish-state-of-israel/
Why don’t you focus on the zionists’ standards instead of redirecting our attention towards your Arab cousins? The invasion & migration & immigration from the Middle East and North Africa to Europe have been the results of the Wars for Israel. And don’t forget that the holobiz sanctuary includes a special memorial for Nurenberg Protocols. The Protocols define a war of aggression as the supreme international crime.
The ziocons’ fight with Amalecks has produced a multitude of crimes against humanity. No way the global Jewish Community will be able to wash away the blood of thousands and thousands of Iraqi, Libyan, and Syrian children sacrificed for Eretz Israel while supporting the midget racist state of Jewish whiners and profiteers.
“Zionism exudes the worst aspects of human behavior, that being talmudic judaic supremacism which is worse than any foibles that the German National socialist movement had.
National Socialism was able to take a people broken in spirit (by the very jews who started WW1) and restore a sense of nationalistic ethnic pride…”
— Agree.
Now this is better . You can follow this and reach the Khazar land , Khazar Chromosomes and Khazar duplicity
“It is well known that, sometime in the eighth to ninth centuries, the Khazars, a warlike Turkic people, converted to Judaism and ruled over a vast domain in what became southern Russia and Ukraine. What happened to them after the Russians destroyed that empire around the eleventh century has been a mystery. Many have speculated that the Khazars became the ancestors of Ashkenazi Je
In 2012, Israeli researcher Eran Elhaik published a study claiming to prove that Khazar ancestry is the single largest element in the Ashkenazi gene pool
A blue-ribbon team of scholars from leading research institutions and museums has just issued a secret report to the government, acknowledging that European Jews are in fact Khazars
Even the great non-Zionist historian Simon Dubnow said we had the right to colonize Crimea. It’s in all the history books. You can look it up.”
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/leaked-report-israel-acknowledges-jews-in-fact-khazars-secret-plan-for-reverse-migration-to-ukraine/
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2015/07/01/putin-urged-to-repatriate-up-to-40000-jews-in-crimea-a47825
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2014-03-17/removing-west-bank-settlers-would-cost-10-billion-
>That’s why the Jews hate Him, even today. 2,000 years after they had Him killed.
Yes, and they are all about killing those that worship Him still. Catholic Masses the world over have
been prohibited and the white race (His strongest proponents) is under siege.
If there really were such a thing as a chosen people[there isn’t], it would be the Chinese.
As opposed to some who whiningly boast to be as numberless as the stars in heaven and as old as the sands of time, China has long been a huge nation, has a verifiable history to prove its antiquity and has made genuinely positive contributions to humanity’s well being.
What an idiot…
Genetics can’t prove or disprove Jewishness…Netanyahu is R1A, the ‘Slavic’ gene…
Jews can be just about anything, genetically…since it’s a religion, not an ethnicity…
Anyway, you’re not convincing anyone with your protestations about not being Jewish…a little late in the day for that…
Although if you do go ‘read only’ I’m sure many will be appreciative…😑
Safe Now, 230
‘(However, all will be forgiven by me if some Jewish molecular-biology lab creates an effective vaccine.)’
More stupid fool you.
It will have Gate’s behind it and will microchip us all as is my cat.
The only vaccine I could consider would be a Russian one – but I would prefer to face the Virus and take my chance I reckon, thanks very much.
And I am in the ‘vulnerable’ range.
My life isn’t worth wrecking the economy for – and mass starvation across many on the planet.
Oops – I could have had it and like 95% of others – a couple of weeks of below par – full stop.
The Black Death it ain’t.
Some other agenda it undoubtedly has.
And none!!!! of them, other than plain evil.
The “historically-tied” also produced Marc Chagall whose hideous (and very expensive) “art” disfigures the halls of both Paris’s Opéra Garnier and the Met Opera in New York City.
Chagall was, of course, a Red Commissar of Arts in the Soviet Belorussia, but his bolshevik experience seemed to only enhance Chagall’s career in the west.
With the corona plandemic as the final nail in the coffin the time has come to act. No more articles, no more analysis. Cultivate COURAGE. ORGANIZE. PROTEST.
in your dreams, puto
Israeli High Court Allows DNA Testing to Prove Judaism
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israeli-high-court-allows-dna-testing-to-prove-judaism-1.8439615
Hey, Rurik.
I think we’ve been down this road before.
CAIR’s decision to align itself with the usual suspects when and where it does is a big mistake, particularly since hate crime/hate speech legislation will make it far more difficult — if not impossible — for Muslims themselves to openly express sentiment which runs afoul of such law. They appear incapable of appreciating how they’re hoisting both themselves and the rest of us by their own petard.
But then I read some horseshit from CAIR, and it (almost) makes any sympathy I have for Islam disappear.
Why? CAIR isn’t representative of Islam per se. Take it from someone who has worked within the Muslim community in America and witnessed the difference between humble storefront mosques getting by on a shoestring and high-profile cultural centers that view indigenous Muslims as either tokens or a lunatic fringe.
You can talk to me. I’m usually here.
Because if they don’t respect OUR right to live in OUR lands with self-determination, then fuck them.
I’m sure you’ll agree that there’s a fairly profound difference between Charlottesville and Murfreesboro, no?
I’d love to take the wind out of the usual suspects’ sails, but incidents such as these don’t exactly help.
Luckily, not all Muslims make common cause with Jewish supremacists to see ‘whitey’ driven down under a demographic tsunami of hatred and crushed.
Luck’s got nothing to do with it. Those of us paying attention have learned through experience how the divide-and-conquer strategy works, both within and beyond our communities. Sure, there are some who, having experienced anti-Islam/anti-Muslim animus first hand, become willing pawns in the whole hate crime gambit. It’s unfortunate, but my original statement to “alex” remains true: Among Muslim Americans, there’s nowhere near the effort to suppress freedom of political expression that you’ll find among Jewish Americans.
It isn’t even close. This is because the truth of the passage I quoted from Dr. Bonner’s text is predicated upon a religious mandate for liberty — one that has never really existed in Judaism beyond all the Talmudic pettifoggery. Were it otherwise, ancient churches still used by Christians in the Muslim world to this day would have been wholly destroyed long ago.
Peace.
And peace to you as well, Rurik.
Yes, I see his grotesqueries are intended to vex the spirit, rather than exult, as true art is intended.
But of course, that’s what modern “art” is all about. Celebrating the mediocre, the grotesque and the ugly, as it replaces the uplifting and transcendental.
(I’m not an art critic, but I like art that inspires something sublime in the human spirit)
One thing I don’t understand is why the criticisms of Israel boil down to the nationalist things that Israel does? The Golan Heights were won in a war. Israeli settlements are designed to benefit the Jewish people. Moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is also nationalist. Fighting the Palestinians is also nationalist. In fact, the more visibly nationalist Israel is, then the more visibly nationalist the US can be, once their influence is removed.
I don’t see Trump as a puppet of Israel because Trump sees how much hate he gets from the press and the fact that he has not invaded Iran.
The things that Trump has done for Israel are trivial and have the quality of polarizing the Left by being too visible in providing Israeli benefits. Trump “helps” but he is not subtle and the lack of subtlety is exposure that jews don’t want.
I submit that the reason they’ve overplayed is because that change was already in the air. About a month ago I read an article here on Unz, about some new bullcrap Amazon Prime Video “Nazi hunter” drivel. The article started out by saying that in 2016, The Jew lost Control of The Narrative, and that when The Jew loses Control, his thoughts turn to murder. (Paraphrased.)
I agree, all the way around. And as they continue to lose narrative control, they grow more shrill, more strident, more accusatory – and more OBVIOUS to all but the most dedicated of the willingly-blind, not just the “philo-Semitic” but the Semite-fetishists.
@FLgeezer
It already begins to manifest. The most normie corners of all social media except perhaps Twitter – which is truly The Asshole of the Internet – are beginning to openly discuss not only the undue Jewish influence in all aspects of Western society, but the quite obvious racial supremacy, bias and scorn accompanying that influence.
Be of good cheer. Even now the Sun begins to break over the Eastern horizon…
Voltaire noticed the difference between Arab Muslim and Jewish culture. What he said fits today’s world like a shoe.
https://exposeintelligence.blogspot.com/2017/01/the-great-voltaire-on-jews.html
Why is the Symington Amendment:
“It banned U.S. economic, and military assistance, and export credits to countries that deliver or receive, acquire or transfer nuclear enrichment technology when they do not comply with IAEA regulations and inspections.
never cited by lawmakers against the never ending handouts of the American tax-payer’s money the US Fed Gov hands to the Israelis to support their lifestyle?
The US Fed Gov is violating it’s own laws!
Yeah…until ‘national socialism’ fed ELEVEN MILLION GERMANS into the meat grinder…
Real geniuses here on UNZ…
Thanks for the pictures little rurik…
And here’s rurik’s ‘little’ story…
LOLOLOL…😂 😂 😂
Netflix is streaming a movie where the President is taken hostage by S Korean “ terrorist” after the DV is bombarded and WH is attacked few weeks after First Lady dies in a car accident .
The media in the movie start with : Arabs are rejoicing and dancing on the street following the spread of the news that president of US
If the media in the movie said that Jews were dancing , ADL will be on the street and AIPAC will be on OpEd and CNN denouncing the Netflix . Antisrmtism charge will fly .
That’s what happened to Putin when he said – Tartar , Jews,Ukrainian – anyone could be hacking into US election process . He was called anti Semitic .
The charges of anti Semitic carries severe negative results . But it seems nothing happen if non Jews are blamed if same crime with same uncertainty.
It’s time to say “ proud of being called antisemite “
Map 290
The Golan Heights were won in a war.
Really!
Problem is that the so called ‘winning’ and occupation of the Golan is a violation of international law and has been accepted by very few nations.
It is not accepted by the UN.
It is nothing more than a bullying act of territorial plunder.
Very rich plunder.
The Golan is floating on oil.
Internationally recognised as Syrian oil.
And the Israeli company planning its plunder is called Genie oil.
Lets have a look at its share holders.
http://www.iamawake.co/the-shady-oil-company-behind-syrias-hidden-war-golan-israel-genie/
Like Rupert Murdoch, Rothschilds, Dick Cheney and fellow sickening modern day looters.
Even CIA – James Woolsey.
Here is one of the most respected bloggers on issues, including this.
Craig Murray
http://www.pacificfreepress.com/2018/05/11/opinion/genie-oil-and-gas-and-israeli-interests-in-syria-s-energy.html
Just google Genie oil and get an eye full.
But have a sick bag handy.
The Golan is!!! Syria.
Like it or lump it.
“ Muslims’ goal is to make the whole world Muslim, BTW. Jews have no such desire.”
Jews people have forced wars , engineered society , forced changes how religious love respect and practices are affected , forced other people to love respect and nurture the Jews , forced the changes in story to their likings and preferences , successfully demanded that explanations and narration of any interaction between Jews and non -Jews be vetted by Jews and Jews only .
We have a phrase to use as answer to – Muslims’ goal is to make the whole world Muslim, BTW. Jews have no such desire- F* off and proud to be anti Semite because not agreeing to your shit will be labeled anti Semitism any way ( for understanding learn the fate of those who disagreed with Jews’s description on Gaza , on Iraq war and who disagrees with Jew description Iranian threat
Not sure what you’re trying to prove, pinhead…
A ‘court’ has what expertise in matters of genetics…?
The US supreme court has also ruled in favor of a snake oil salesman from Haiti who claims to have a cure for everything, including cancer…
And guess what…Michael Jackson, John Travolta and Eddie Murphy say it’s true…so I guess it must be so…SMFH
netanyahu is no one and the pentagon is in the hands of mark esper who doesn’t give a fuck to the jews but is totally focused on war to china and stopping russia in europe
seeing russia in lombardy, northern italy, was the worst move for him
he is even withdraw forces from sinai peninsula.
AJG predicting “bloody revolution” after YT demonetised his channel:
And So It Begins!
I know AnonStarter,
It’s just this tweaked me a bit,
..knowing how CAIR tries to do exactly that, in a perverse display of arrogance that is so over-the-top obnoxions, in a nation that has welcome them in, so long as they understand the fundamental principles of our society, starting with the First Amendment.
I wouldn’t presume to go into a Muslim (or any) nation, and demand that they repudiate their history as evil and wrong, and that they should collectively excoriate their ancestors as wicked slavers, because a few of them once held slaves back in the day. It would be abhorrent behavior in the extreme, to do so. Whether it’s Muslims in America, or Americans in Muslim lands.
And we both agree on the morality of American soldiers in Muslim lands today, just as we also agree on ((why)) they’re there.
But two wrongs does not make a right. And heaping invective upon inoffensive Americans for protesting for their rights, (as CAIR does), is beyond despicable, IMHO.
Yes, of course. But please do try to understand, that some of these misguided troglodytes, (assuming whitey did that), have seen the nature of organizations like CAIR, and felt the way I do about that kind of thing. And more to the point, they’ve been lambasted with the vicious lie that it was Muslims who perpetrated 9/11, and then they hear that Omar cunt denigrating them for being white men. And that Palestinian women calling their president a ‘M. F.’, and it has its intended effect.
Especially when you add to it the relentless demonization of Iran, and others who the usual suspects want to set up for the next round of Middle Eastern bombing.
As you likely know, not one in a hundred Americans understand who owns our media, and our politicians. So when Faux News tells them so and so, they believe it, and it gets under their skin, as it would anyone, who believes the zio-lies told to them everyday.
I think that if most Americans understood that Islam is not a war-like religion that wants to supplant them in the own nation, and kill them in horrific acts of terror, and on and on.. that the kind of hate crimes we all lament, would disappear over night.
Well, they didn’t destroy the Hagia Sophia, but I don’t think it’s still a Christian place of worship. So there’s that.
But in spirit, I agree that Islam and the West are not mutually incompatible, or even Judaism. But Zionism? (or Wahhabism) That may be a different story.
Always a pleasure, AnonStarter
Peace.
1 https://www.counterpunch.org/2016/10/11/meet-jeffrey-goldberg/
Jeffrey Goldberg , a prison guard of a detention center in Israel . He wrote some lies but mostly he rewrote the Cheney Rumsfoeld Wolfowitz ’s lies . He was known as Rumsfiled’s stenographer . He lied
Now that lair has ascended to the 5 person jury on Pulitzer prize
2 https://thegrayzone.com/2020/05/08/russian-journalists-ny-times-stealing-story-pulitzer/
This is the way the art culture and literature of the west is heading to . A sword Soros and Kushner are bringing down on the west is just examples of working form different angles to achieve same result -total destruction of the west .
“exposure that jews don’t want”
Oh dear – count the ways Jews are victimized — when will it end?
p.s. What a trully inferior culture!
ZOG Bless The Jew-SA. hahaha. I have that tune stuck in my head. smdh. It would be funny if weren’t so damn true.
A123 and his muse Taubman are filthy smelly Zionist jews not worth taking seriously. Except to eventually stop them when the world wakes up!
Well before that. I believe Washington warned about them!
George!
Below, The NYT, “Green to Yellow.”
They like to talk in terms of the Wonderful World of Bilk and Misery.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/13/world/middleeast/israel-pompeo-annexation-netanyahu.amp.html#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
Good post but dealing with 123, the zio maniac, is like pissing against a gale force wind!
I think that if most Americans understood that Islam is not a war-like religion that wants to supplant them in the own nation, and kill them in horrific acts of terror, and on and on.. that the kind of hate crimes we all lament, would disappear over night.
Wholly agreed.
Well, they didn’t destroy the Hagia Sophia, but I don’t think it’s still a Christian place of worship. So there’s that.
Ah, yes … The Hagia Sophia — the great exception to the general rule.
If you study Islamic history closely, you’ll be hard pressed to find many examples like this. An instance more faithfully representative of the Prophet’s disposition toward religious liberty would be that of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christian sovereignty was completely protected upon Umar’s assumption of power in Jerusalem. You could also examine the early Coptic experience after Muslims took the reins in Egypt, or delve a bit into the history of al-Andalus.
Having been in Istanbul, I can also testify to the preservation of many other ancient churches and monasteries there.
But in spirit, I agree that Islam and the West are not mutually incompatible, or even Judaism. But Zionism? (or Wahhabism) That may be a different story.
America continues to hold out the promise of liberty for its citizens and denizens alike. Whether the
SampsonCorona Option proves to be its coup de grace remains to be seen.
May the enemies of humanity fail abjectly in their design.
Always a pleasure, AnonStarter
Likewise, Rurik.
Peace.
Hey, Chuck.
Plumpeo flew 16 hours to attend an 8 hr meeting with Nut’nYahoo and Gantz to warn them that if they should insist on annexing the West Bank, the Trumpstein administration would have no choice but cut off the $3.8B annual funding of the Jewish state, in fulfilling the US’s role as honest broker of Mideast peace.
LOL, just kidding. Here’s what Plumpeo actually sternly told them:
“[you] will have to find the way forward together.”
Wow, now that’s what I call “dropping the hammer”!
>the Wonderful World of Bilk
On the subject of Bilk:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/israel-s-largest-bank-bank-hapoalim-admits-conspiring-us-taxpayers-hide-assets-and-income
Okay, fine, but I refuse to speak Hebrew or read and write, right to left and back to front. And forget about wearing those beanies.
Not happening!
On the plus side; do we all get our own Uzis with plenty of ammo?
TJM
The art world’s fixation with Jewish artists who cannot draw or paint or sculpt is another aspect of the nonsense promoted in the name of art by the monied classes.
I’d go anonymous too if I what I had to say was that lame.
Arthur Koestler one of the great 20th century peripatetics didn’t look like the traditional Jews. He had that granite face of the people of the Crimea region. Hence he wrote about the 13th Tribe in a semi-autobiographical manner.
John Mearsheimer, University of Chicago professor and coauthor of “The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy,”( with professor Stephen Walt ) give a speech entitled “The Future of Palestine: Righteous Jews vs the New Afrikaners” at the Palestine Center in Washington DC on April 29, 2010.
John Mearsheimer: Inevitability of the One State Solution
The parasite worms its way deeper into the host.
One other point: Most of CAIR’s lawyers are natural-born citizens, so it isn’t really accurate to say that anyone has “welcomed them in.”
Just a helpful suggestion. Otherwise, you’re giving your own critics a stick with which to beat you.
I think that if most Americans understood that Islam is not a war-like religion that wants to supplant them in the own nation, and kill them in horrific acts of terror, and on and on.. that the kind of hate crimes we all lament, would disappear over night.
You must be kidding.
Islam is a murderous and expansive pseudo religious political system.
Some estimate their killing is as many as 100,000,000 as they have taken nation after nation with mass slaughter.
They have been driven back from Europe three times.
Charles Martel at Tours.
Outside Vienna by a christian coalition of nations.
Lepanto.
We now have millions of them in Europe thanks to treasonous politicians and the Jews trying to destroy white society and its nation states..
Tens of millions of them in Europe.
Mega millions in Britain alone.
For the first time in near 200 years we have no census coming as they desperately try to hide the extent of the islamic invasion and occupation of our country.
Islamics – tens of thousands admitted by the intelligence services – trained terrorists and killers – openly proclaim that Britain is theirs.
With military bases in Kosovo – thanks Clinton and Blair – and soon in Sweden – thanks neo lib feminists.
Europe is heading for a Balkan style bloodbath.
Surrender to the pedo or die!!
Then you’re either a n obfuscating jew or extremely ignorant!
Why the obsession? Do you have an issue with your reproductive system?
You should have read post # 292 with greater attentiveness:
One more time for ((FB)): “No courtesy, no science, no art improved in any time, in this atrocious nation.”
Actually, while the memory of holobiz has been fading, the facts on the ground in the Middle East, the crimes committed for the glory of Eretz Israel, have been shining a bright light on the amorality of zionists. Julian Assange is in a high-security prison in the zionized UK, whereas Ghislaine Maxwell, a Mossad agent and procuress of underage girls for wealthy pedophiles, is free to roam and her property is cared for on orders from various Friends of Israel in the UK.
Jonathan Greenblatt put himself in a company with Ghislaine Maxwell, which is only logical considering the sordid roots of the Anti-Defamation League created in memory of Leo Frank, a child rapist and murderer: https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-the-adl-in-american-society/
Plus this:
In a healthy country, NGOs like the ADL would be outlawed.
Hey geo & annamaria!
Below, it looks like the Neoconservatives are about ready to throw the Saudis “under the Zionist bus.”
My best to you.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/state-of-the-union/fbi-accidentally-unmasks-saudi-link-to-9-11-hijackers/
So true Geo,
However..
By contrast, please do consider that the Canadian voter is even worse. Justin Trudeau’s reelection didn’t even raise eyebrows.
Or look at Germany, and how they continue to elect someone who facilitates an invasion of Germany.
Ditto France, and Ireland and England, and every nation under the zio-boot.
In fact it was the American (of the First and Second Amendment version) who tossed over ((their)) apple cart, and went against their anointed candidate; the war bitch.
That was an historic act, on Nov. 8, 2016
The only thing comparable in the Western world was the Brexit vote, when the Brits remembered they had nads, and they too went against their ((rulers)).
Yes, Trump has turned out to be a disappointment, (understatement) but his election showed that the American people are not like your meme shows, but quite the opposite, if the candidate will promise to end the Eternal Wars, close the borders and deport the criminals, drain the swamp, and put America first for once.
That he didn’t do so, is not the fault of the American people who voted for him. So the meme is true, but not because of the stupidity of the American voter, who does vote for sanity, but rather because no matter who they vote for, they (like the Brits who voted for Brexit) always get more of the (((same))).
If you would stop calling your One god “He”, and restricting the rights of women and queers, you would get more sympathy from a true Deist like myself. It seems Muslims are a little too stuck on the conception of God as male. If god is One then God is as feminine as it is masculine.
Also iconoclasm blows. Don’t denigrate Pagans. Although there is only one God it obviously takes the form of many emanations.
That’s exactly the message I was trying to impart. Although it included the word American, it indeed applies to most voters in the West, whose political processes have been hijacked by JSOs.
What ‘obsession’…?
I think perhaps it is you…a repulsive Nazi hag that cannot possibly attract a healthy male, that is obsessed…
As for Voltaire, he was of course a great thinker…I agree that your sort, who cannot make sense of even basic things in life should most definitely study and read the likes of Voltaire, in an attempt to improve yourselves…and I would recommend Aristotle’s ‘Politics’ also…probably the greatest thinker of them all…
As for Voltaire, it seems he did not care for Jews…I respect that opinion and I would be the last to argue that this man was ruled by emotions or had come to his judgements in any ‘unreasonable’ way…so I accept that his criticism of Jews must have had a good logical foundation…
He also of course dismantled the ridiculous religion of Christianity, which had caused [and continues to cause] massive problems for humanity…but I don’t see you endorsing this line of reasoning…in fact you have proved yourself here to be a religious nut of sorts…[besides being a Shitler fangirl…]
Of the Jews, Voltaire wrote often with particularly harsh scorn…
–Letter of Memmius to Cicero (1771)
I would agree that at this point Israel is a very big problem to the humanity…so is Wall Street and the entire usurious ripoff system of ‘finance’ in which the Jews do play a very big role…
But there is also the fact that a whole heck of a lot of gentiles profit from this system also…why are they in league with the Jews…?
Do you think the Jews are somehow forcing them…?
That is simply crazy…our system needs reform, revolution even…I have said this many times but we should be studying how the Chinese are organizing their system, because their results are spectacular…next thing you know they will all be driving flying carpets…they’ve already pulled far ahead of us in terms of rising living standards…
But you retards here on UNZ are quick to hate on the Chinese too, especially the communist party which is making all of this success possible…you are simply morons…
You rail against the FED, but what is to replace it…the only possible replacement is a system where the GOVERNMENT exercises its control over the issuance of sovereign money…not as new debt with interest attached, but as money created for the good of the commons…not the good of a parasitic elite at the top of the food chain…
So you fools have absolutely ZERO to contribute…you are mostly railing against Jews, not because you oppose, or even understand, the destructive SYSTEM that they have helped put in place…but because of a combination of envy and simple superstition [just like the Jews themselves]…you see that Jews are in fact the wealthiest people on earth, on average [although there are many who are poor, ie bus drivers etc…]
So spare me your ridiculous attempts at pseudo-intellectualism…you are incapable of it…the discussion here is so anti-intellectual that it is absolutely comical…
Dennis Prager: “Jews Really Are Disproportionately Powerful In Hollywood”
Yes, but you have to admit, it is quite the exception.
Indeed, it goes to the heart of civilizational ascendancy.
When Istanbul is returned to Constantinople, then I hope the Westerners will respect all Muslim’s rights, and allow them to keep their mosques. Except The Hagia Sophia.
Well AnonStarter, I will confess to you that I consider it curious how a white man, (like Kevin Barrett or yourself) can look on at the historic subjugation of white people in their ancient lands, by Africans, (with all the concurrent ‘blending’ you’d expect under such circumstances), with a sort of yearnful nostalgia.
Any fool knows that if the Moors would have been there long enough, there wouldn’t be a blond white person left in Spain, as happens whenever whites are subjugated by POC, (no matter what religion) The very first thing that happens when whitey is defeated by non-whites, is the women’s wombs become the first place the conquerors usurp. Thereby ending the white genetic line for ever.
And yet, knowing this obvious and historic fact, there are white men who would pine for that to have happened, and baring that, to happen now. The elimination of their racial phenotype from the planet, for all eternity.
I have actually heard white Christians hoping for the day that all races are blended into one. They, (and many others) consider it mean and hurtful that some people look like Germans, and build great things, and some people look like Bantus, and languish in mud huts. It’s unfair, and mean and hurtful to the Bantus that this is their fate. They didn’t decide it, fate did, and it’s up to us to undo what fate and history (God?) has unfairly wrought. This is, I suspect, the motivating principle of liberalism, or ‘wokeness’. I’ve actually heard a white Christian saying such things. I even think we have some here on Unz, that feel that way.
I sort of write them off as racially deranged, and I confess, I find it a curious phenomena in white Muslims. They want more Pakistanis and Somalis in England, knowing there will be more strife and gang rapes and of course blending, until one day there won’t be a blond-haired Brit on the island. But their imperative to see Islam ascendant, trumps any and all racial instincts that most healthy people (IMHO) have. Who wants to see their own phenotype blended out of existence?! And if that is Allah’s will, then count me out.
Anyways, in that way, Muslims (even white ones) are the natural allies of the Jewish supremacists. For whom blending whitey off the planet is their most sacred and holiest of crazed, psychotic- musts of all musts!
I’ve sort of broached this subject with Mr. Barrett, and he demurs. Perhaps you can enlighten.
‘A world without my phenotype, (a certainty once the Western world is subjugated by non-whites), is a laudable goal, because at least the coffee-colored faithful, will be Muslims, (and it will be less hurtful to POC sensibilities)’.
Something like that?
Sort of like if you were an American Indian, who had been converted to Christianity, and then advocated for more Christians (necessarily Europeans) to move in, because they brought the ‘word of God with them, even tho it would mean no more Apache or Black Foot, or whatever, in a few short generations.
I think it’s a fair question, and I offer it respectfully.
Am I perhaps, just too intractably ‘racist’ ?
That is indeed my fear. That they’re using this for the coveted Absolute Power. The one thing that seems to be the curse of humanity going back to the beginning of time. The will of humans to need power over others. It’s the one trait I hate about human beings.
I couldn’t agree more!
How many Muslims were in this country a hundred years ago? Four?
I see in 1950 it was .1%, and today it’s much higher. I don’t think they forced their way in, so I’d still characterize them being here as having been (graciously) invited in. Unless you feel like they have a right to go into whose ever nations they please, invited or otherwise. Which to me would seem presumptuous to a fault. So I think it’s better all around to see their significant increase of numbers (and increasingly clout) as a consequence of having been invited in by the overwhelmingly white, Christian stock, who carved and created this nation out of the wilderness.
With of course the other races and creeds of those who also participated in America’s history and triumphs and tragedies. Today, to include many Muslims who were born here, and are therefor truly Americans.
At lease, IMHO (as always ; )
Peace.
I’d position it a little differently. Hart-Celler never had the support of the “overwhelmingly white, Christian stock,” as you put it. It was the people’s representatives who passed that traitorous piece of legislation, at the behest of Jewish Supremacist Organisations (JSOs).
So, it was the Traitorous Shabbos Goys who did the inviting on behalf of their paymasters, not on the peoples’ behalf.
“a repulsive Nazi hag … the discussion here is so anti-intellectual ”
— Are you a Jewish Ukrainian? You have certainly distinguished yourself by your very special manners.