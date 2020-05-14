"Israel Perfecting Surveillance Tech"

Israel’s external spy organization Mossad and its internal espionage equivalent Shin Bet have reputations that are much larger than their actual successes, but the one area where they have excelled is electronic intelligence gathering. Recent electronic spying around the White House and other federal buildings in Washington carried out by the Israeli Embassy demonstrates that Israel does not differentiate much between friends and enemies when it conducts espionage. In fact, spying targeting the U.S. is probably its number one priority due to the fact that the Jewish state is so heavily dependent on American support that it feels compelled to learn what discussions relating to it are taking place behind closed doors.
Israeli penetration of U.S. telecommunications began in the 1990s, when American companies like AT&T and Verizon, the chief conduits of the National Security Agency (NSA) for communications surveillance, began to use Israeli-produced hardware, particularly for law enforcement-related surveillance and clandestine recording. The devices had a so-called back door, which meant that everything they did was shared with Israel. Israeli cyber-specialists even broke into classified networks with the NSA and FBI aware of what was going on but unwilling to confront “America’s best ally.” President Bill Clinton once quipped to Monica Lewinski that they should avoid using the Oval Office phone because someone might be listening in. He was referring to Israel.
To be sure, the Jewish state’s high-tech sector has been much assisted in its effort by “own goals” provided by the United States, which allows Israel to bid on government contracts relating to national security, virtually guaranteeing that any technical innovations will be stolen and re-exported by Israeli high-tech companies. Major technology innovators like Intel, which works with the NSA, have set up shop in Israel and have publicly stated, “We think of ourselves as an Israeli company as much as a U.S. company.” Vulture capitalist Zionist billionaire Paul Singer has recently been accused of steering highly paid U.S. tech sector jobs to Israel, jobs that are lost to the American economy forever.
So, Israel is a leader in using electronic resources to carry out espionage and collect information on various targets of interest. Israel is also an innovator, and its close relationship with the U.S. intelligence community (IC), most particularly the NSA, means that technologies and procedures developed by the Jewish state will inevitably show up in America.
The U.S. is in any event working hard on its own tools for managing the public, spurred by Covid-19 hysteria. Special ID cards could help track the health status of individuals. This status would be recorded and updated on a chip readable by government scanners that, by some accounts, might be either carried or even permanently embedded in everyone’s body. Another plan being promoted in a joint venture by Apple and Google that appears to have White House support involves “add[ing] technology to their smartphone platforms that will alert users if they have come into contact with a person with Covid-19. People must opt into the system, but it has the potential to monitor about a third of the world’s population” with monitoring done by central computers. Once the legal principle is established that phones can be manipulated to do what is now an “illegal search,” there are no technical or practical limits to what other tasks could also be performed.
DEVELOPMENTS IN ISRAEL
With those steps being taken to control the movements of possibly infected citizens in mind, some recent developments in Israel are, to put it mildly, ominous. The Jewish state is currently achieving multi-level 24/7 surveillance of everyone residing in the country conducted in real time. Investigative reporter and peace activist Richard Silverstein describes in some detail why it is happening now, what it means, and how it works.
Per Silverstein, Israel, like every other authoritarian state, is currently taking advantage of the distraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose political fortunes seemed to be on the wane due to three hung elections, exploited the fear of the virus to assume emergency powers and obtain Knesset approval to use a highly classified national database “compiled by the Shin Bet and comprising private personal data on every Israeli citizen, both Jewish and Palestinian. In the aftermath of 9/11, Israel’s Knesset secretly assigned its domestic intelligence agency the task of creating the database, which was ostensibly meant as a counterterrorism measure.”
The database, nicknamed “The Tool,” includes names, addresses, phone numbers, employment, and educational information but it goes well beyond that in using phone tracking data to record every phone call made by the individual to include names and numbers of those called and the geo-location of where the call was made from. Phone tracking also enabled Shin Bet to create a log of where the caller traveled in Israel and the occupied territories. Internet use, if active on the phone, was also recorded. It is as complete and total surveillance of an individual as is possible to obtain and it does not involve any human participation at all, every bit of it being done by computer.
Netanyahu publicly proclaimed his intention to use the database, stating that it would be employed to combat the coronavirus, which he described as a threat to national survival. As a result of the claimed crisis, he and his principal opponent, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, were able to come to terms on April 20 to form a “national emergency unity government” with Netanyahu as prime minister yet again. The exploitation of the fear of the virus plus that revelation about Israel’s powerful technical tool to thwart it produced a victory for Netanyahu, who effectively portrayed himself as a strong and indispensable leader, erasing the stigma resulting from his pending trial on charges of massive corruption while in office. One of the first steps Netanyahu will reportedly take is to replace the attorney general and state prosecutor who were seeking to send him to prison, effectively taking away the threat that he might go to prison.
The exposure of the existence of the database inevitably led to charges that Netanyahu had, for personal gain, revealed Israel’s most powerful counterterrorism weapon. There were also concerns about the significance of the huge body of personal information collected by Shin Bet, to include suggestions that it constituted a gross violation of civil liberties. But carefully stoked fear of the virus combined with some political deals and maneuvers meant that use of the data was eventually approved by the Knesset security committee at the end of March.
Israel, which has closed its borders, and which still has a relatively low level of coronavirus infections and deaths, has already started using the Shin Bet database while also turning the attempts to deal with the disease as something like an intelligence war. The information obtained from “The Tool” enables the police and military to determine if someone were standing near someone else for more than a few minutes. If the contact included someone already infected, all parties are placed under quarantine. Any attempt to evade controls leads to arrest and punishment of a six-month prison term plus a $1,500 fine. Armed soldiers patrolling the streets are empowered to question anyone who is out and about.
Mossad is also involved in fighting the virus, boasting of having “stolen” 100,000 face masks and also respirators from a neighboring country presumed to be the United Arab Emirates. Silverstein observes that “Israel’s far-right government has militarized the contagion. Just as a hammer never met a nail it didn’t want to pound, it is only natural for a national security state like Israel to see Covid-19 as a security threat just as much or more than a health threat.” And when it comes to bioweapons, Israel is no parvenu. Ironically, the hidden story behind the “war on the coronavirus” is that Israel is itself one of the most advanced states in developing and testing biological weapons at its lab at Nes Tziona.
Returning to the emergence of “The Tool,” hardline Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has also suggested monetizing the product by selling a “civilian version of it,” to include its operating system, analytic capabilities, and setup details to foreign countries, including the United States. Israel has already successfully marketed to security agencies and governments a similar product called Pegasus, which has been described as the most sophisticated malware on the market.
Like The Tool, Pegasus does data mining and real-time analysis of individuals based on a range of collection techniques. The Israeli cyber company NSO Group that markets Pegasus was recently involved in an attempt to hack Facebook-owned secure communications system Whats-App, targeting journalists and political activists, on behalf of an unknown client. Ironically, it is believed that Facebook had earlier used NSO Group’s somewhat shadowy services. Perhaps more notoriously, Pegasus was also used to monitor contacts and establish physical location in the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered by Saudi intelligence agents in Istanbul.
So, Americans should beware when confronted by the new cyber-security software being promoted by Israel because the Jewish state is also exporting its own vision of a centrally controlled militarized state where all rights are potentially sacrificed for security. As whistleblower Edward Snowden has already revealed, the NSA has the capability to collect vast amounts of information on citizens. If the United States government falls for the bait and moves in the Israeli direction, using that data to enable the surveillance and manage all the people all the time, the temptation will be great to employ the new capability even if its use is not strictly speaking warranted.
And there will be no one there to say nay to the new powers, not in Congress, on the Supreme Court or in the White House. And the media will be on board, too, arguing that security against external and internal threats requires some infringements of individual rights. It is one of the ironies of history that the United States of America, with its vast resources, large population and legacy of individual freedom, has been becoming more like its tiny militarized client state Israel. It is a tendency that must be resisted at all costs by every American who cares about fundamental liberties.
Philip Giraldi is a former CIA counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer and a columnist and television commentator. He is also the executive director of the Council for the National Interest.
This calls for an encore presentation of “ZOG Bless The Jew-SA.”
Any thoughts on the revelations that Israel intervened on behalf of Donald J. Trump during the 2016 election?
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.204569/gov.uscourts.dcd.204569.29.7.pdf
From the link:
53. On or about June 28, 2016, (redacted) messaged STONE, “RETURNING TO
DC AFTER URGENT CONSULTATIONS WITH PM IN ROME. MUST MEET WITH YOU
WED. EVE AND WITH DJ TRUMP THURSDAY IN NYC.
5 Based on (redacted) statements here and below, I believe “PM” refers to the (redacted) Prime Minister.
Which PM was in Rome on/about June 28, 2016? Knew it!
https://www.jewishpress.com/news/breaking-news/pm-netanyahus-statement-at-his-press-conference-in-rome/2016/06/27/
Canada doesn’t know who was using spy equipment. Nope.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/imsi-cellphones-spying-ottawa-1.4050049
Israelis/Jews: Meet The Original Dindu Nuffins.
Where ya been, Rip Van Winkle? Israel has had the full fucking take since 2009. They already do this shit whenever they want.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/interactive/2013/sep/11/nsa-israel-intelligence-memorandum-understanding-document
So please no heartfelt Boy’s State speeches about stopping Israel from doing what NSA put them up to. It makes me burp sour chyme and soft morsels up into my mouth.
“ Israel intervened on behalf of Donald J. Trump during the 2016 election?”
Israel saved America from a President Hillary Clinton?
Wow, I’m gonna do that plant a tree in Israel and buy a pizza for the IDF thing now. Great work chaverim!
Coronaharbor* has been a long time in the planning.
Just one instance of placing the right people in the right place to control information:
Orthodox woman from Baltimore to head NSA’s new cybersecurity section
Anne Neuberger of Baltimore has worked at the NSA for the past decade.
By MARCY OSTER/JTA JULY 25, 2019 [Jerusalem Post]
https://www.jpost.com/american-politics/orthodox-woman-from-baltimore-to-head-nsas-new-cybersecurity-section-596757
*Corona virus is not the event. The purpose for enabling the bombing of Pearl Harbor was to frighten the American people into war that, led by Charles Lindbergh and America First, the American people had actively resisted for over seven years, despite an unprecedented “flood the zone” propaganda campaign.
USA did not attack Pearl Harbor, they waged war on Germany, which had nothing to do with Pearl Harbor. Complete the comparison . . .
PS Recommend Kevin Barrett’s interview with Daniel Estulin
https://www.unz.com/audio/kbarrett_daniel-estulin-coronavirus-is-a-debt-liquidation-scam/
A giant surveillance contract is the least CIA could do, considering how much secret agent Sheldon helped them get Assange.
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/05/14/american-sheldon-adelsons-us-spy-julian-assange/
Foreign national CIA cutouts; operational funding laundered through rich assholes. This is a textbook illustration of CIA OPSEC. This is how CIA ran their 2019 AMERIVI attack on the domestic civilian population. And now they’re set up to cash in on further repression and vaccine. OKC, WTC, WTC again, AMERITHRAX, Boston Marathon, lather rinse, repeat.
Informative article showing how zionazis, and their nazi fellow travelers/hirelings, use anything to further their fascist control.
“Leave it to the Mossad and Shin Bet to profit militarily and financially from virus.”
Well I’ve no doubt israel/zionazis had a very large hand in this virus pandemic and zionazis are well known for taking advantage of their actions to make a profit from them.
“President Bill Clinton once quipped to Monica Lewinski that they should avoid using the Oval Office phone because someone might be listening in. He was referring to Israel.”
LOL, he was worried about israeli phone taps, but not about lewinski relaying what she experienced and heard. Not exactly bright…
“Israel, which has closed its borders, and which still has a relatively low level of coronavirus infections and deaths”
The disease pandemic was designed to debilitate those not under zionazi control and initiate better control and extract further wealth out of the zionazi colonies. So naturally, israel would block the virus spread inside israel.
“If the United States government falls for the bait and moves in the Israeli direction, using that data to enable the surveillance and manage all the people all the time, the temptation will be great to employ the new capability even if its use is not strictly speaking warranted.”
There us no question the colonial regime will follow in massa israel’s footsteps. That is what they get appointed to do.
Israel does not need to spy on the US (and not saying they don’t) They are entrenched and interlocked with US tech/telecom companies and intelligence/military agencies. They are our 51st state or we are their colony, but whatever you prefer to think it is true we are one, at least at the hierarchy of power is.
Israel can do things for us that our own companies/agencies are legally prohibited from doing, and we reward them accordingly.
Whitney Webb pointed out in January an Israeli company Cybereason based out of Boston conducted election simulations named Operation Blackout with Us intelligence agencies. Apparently hackers took down power infrastructure, took over vehicles and other stuff that caused martial law , messed with 911 call systems, and canceled elections. I am sure more simulations are planned. Maybe we do better next time.
Another Israeli company with investments from Peter Theil named Carbyne’s is selling digitized 911 system that helps first responders better process incoming emergency calls using information sources including live video streaming, voice over IP, and location detection. On Carbyne911’s leadership team is former Unit 8200 commander Pinchas Buchris. He is also an adviser to Cybereason
Trump signed an EO looking into protecting the power grid (we haven’t been doing that for 20 years?) on May 1 . Remember last summer there were short blackouts within 1 months in LA, Bay Area and NYC. All had innocent explanations. This followed more extensive blackouts in Venezuela that was blamed on hackers. Wonder who did that.
In August London and .much of the UK also had significant blackouts
Meanwhile a whistleblower named Bright, who is also connected with Gates warns of the Darkest Winter from the 2nd wave of COVID
Interesting times ahead I fear.
I have it before. Israel’s vaunted high-tech sector is propped up by the United States the cost of which is self-harm in terms of economic and national security interests.
The Chinese aren’t stupid in their quest for semiconductor independence under the Made in China 2025 initiative. This should be emulated by Europe and Russia, more so after the saga of the NSA and Merkel’s phone years back.
‘Leave it to the Mossad and Shin Bet to profit militarily and financially from virus.’
How apt.
So they had plenty of time to plan and prepare for it.
If this article is correct – and being Giraldi it will be – they knew exactly what was happening in all three potential labs right from the very beginning.
Chinese, American and their own, particularly their own…
They knew.
They know.
Its becoming very clear that the virus has been around much longer than just Wuhan…
They know its source and their silence points away from the Chinese if anything.
Yet the Israelis chose by their silence to allow the pandemic and then plan to profit.
‘Plandemic’ indeed.
Just when you think the Jews cannot sink into a deeper cesspit of evil – they manage….
Whatever genetics the Khazar carries – it is a scourge on the planet.
Inherent and collective.
England and parts of the US and Australia are the only Western countries still in lock down. This has clearly been done because internationally hardly anyone likes the US/UK and Anglo countries, so if they see them taken down first then psychologically they are more likely to comply with the NWO agenda.
If they don’t take the Anglo countries down first, then other countries won’t comply because they will be angry that the loathed Anglos aren’t getting the same treatment.
I just saw a story on the BBC about the Eurovision contest and its being cancelled due to the virus. They had the list of countries and all them were European of course… except for one little spec which stood out, to me anyway, Israel was also part of Eurovision. Curious no? Not really. The Zionists have infested themselves into many European and American institutions. Electronic surveillance is just a biproduct of this infestation.
Stories like these make me feel that the Ziocons have won and that’s a bad thing. We must not be discouraged and continue the fight against the Judeo/Zionist Beast.
Israeli capture of Washington DC is so complete that Trump (i.e. President Kushner) will issue an executive order proclaiming that heretofore the Washington Nationals will be named the Hebrew Nationals.
Jews like making shekels off other people’s misery.
Especially when they can create the misery themselves.
Well, isn’t that what jews do, profit financially?
about bloody time too.
“canada” has been annexed by Israel, the same time former USA was.
Mr. Peoplekind Recognayzovich understands that and will continue to keep on understanding it.
Excellent article. The big picture has been clear for some time now (see: the Talmud), though Giraldi is most incisive at filling in the blanks regarding the players and the range of devious methods involved.
“fundamental liberties”? That’s just a memory. These days we live in a zionist police state: ‘shut up and do what you’re told or else!’
Amerikans. ‘A nation with a collective, room-temp IQ’
‘just about everyone’
Yep. Everyone who believed the lies about a ‘booming economy’, how a stock market could hit record highs – with little or no revenues, ‘real news’ MSM touting our incredible economy, the Fed pumping trillions into a House of Cards….What wasn’t to believe?
No wonder ‘the virus’ was sold so easily. Jesus, you can sell ANYGODDAMNEDTHING to Amerikans.
“No one in this world, so far as I know—and I have searched the records for years, and employed agents to help me—has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people. Nor has anyone ever lost public office thereby. The mistake that is made always runs the other way. Because the plain people are able to speak and understand, and even, in many cases, to read and write, it is assumed that they have ideas in their heads, and an appetite for more. This assumption is a folly.” Mencken
The beloved freedom-loving Brits began perfecting large surveillance of civilians in Northern Ireland, especially Belfast. Uncle Joe (as the Brit WASPs loved to call him) Stalin would have agreed to triple his Gulag just to have had the abilities to do what the English did. And to get away with as being th4e Good Guys – well, that was something that Uncle Joe could never hope equal.
And that gets us back to this indispensable fact: the Mossad, like the CIA and the Saudi General Intelligence Presidency, is a creation of Brit WASP secret service.
A recent article in Foreign Affairs brags that Israel has been secretly negotiating behind the US’s back with China with the idea of replacing the US with China and that the two countries intend signing a trade agreement sometime this year. The suggestion in the article that this might hurt Israel’s relations with the US is an obvious red herring planted by Elliott Abrams and others considering that Israel’s American agents and helpers will, if anything, intensify the theft of American technology since trading it to China constitutes Israel’s only leverage in negotiations with China.
In what must be the height of Israel’s grinning mockery of the United States before throwing it under the bus, it’s suggested that Israel is being forced to take this route since antiSemitism is prevalent in the West but almost unheard of in China. The article ends by sticking a finger in America’s eye with Palmerston’s quip that countries have no permanent allies, only permanent interests. You don’t have to read between the lines to recognize that because of Israel’s monitoring of US government and military communications and its de facto control of the White House and Congress, the final step will be electronically opening the gates for China while we’re asleep.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/02/03/can-china-replace-the-united-states-in-israel/
And who has been screaming this from the roof tops for quite some time?
https://fitzinfo.net/talpiot/
In fact the massive eastern European jewish influx, not least Ukrainian (Kiev), of Khazars into Britain in the late 1800’s has had a profound influence on the take over of our country.
Rumours abound that the real government here is the British Board of Deputies – aka a ‘jewish council’ and of course the the jewish dominated ‘City’.
It has also been claimed that to get to be a British MP – you pledge Israel First which explains the massive number of parliamentary MPs who belong to ‘Friends of Israel’.
And bear in mind many of these eastern European jews have anglicised their names and not a few sit, and have sat, in Westminster under the red, white and blue not the Star of David.
Add to that the surprising numbers of impoverished British aristocrats – from Dukes down who married jewish American and other banking heiresses during the same time frame – had a similar impact on the country at an elitist level.
The Balfour declaration comes to mind.
Don’t forget that Jenny Jerome – an American jewish heiress married Lord Randolph Churchill – his elder brother the Duke of Marlborough married a Vanderbilt.
Jenny and Randolph were the parents of Winston Churchill.
Um!!!!!
The zionists control every one of the 17 so called intel agencies in the ZUS aka the CHEKA aka the organs of the beast and so have ample opportunity to spy on everyone of we goyim, Orwell was right when he said if you want to imagine the future, imagine a boot smashing you in the face.
Probably want to clear that with the former “International Jew” first. I think he just acquired right of first refusal.
Well, Zionist Jews are working hard to create a Zion lobby like they have in the USA, UK and France. They need Zionist Jewish families to do so.
https://www.yenisafak.com/en/columns/hayrettinkaraman/zionists-of-israel-are-now-trying-to-judaize-china-2047282
Reeducate camps in Israel.
Shavei Israel, the organization that finds Jews wherever in the world to create Jewish Zionist lobbies.
Zionist Jews have a lot of work ahead for themselves. China has a huge population of over a billion. Chinese have a very long history, something they are not going to toss away so easily for some Middle East desert delusions.
Israel began planning for the demise of USA as superpower and its replacement by China over 15 years ago; Dennis Ross, who worked deep and high inside US decision making bodies, was charter chairman of Jewry’s (no, not Israel, JEWRY) Jewish People Policy Planning Institute JPPPI. One of JPPPI’s first projects was a study of feasibility of relations between China and Jews/Israel, researched and written by Shlomo Solomon Wald.
http://jppi.org.il/uploads/China%20and%20the%20Jewish%20People.pdf
https://www.unz.com/ishamir/battle-for-auschwitz-ii/#comment-3679481
China and the Jewish People: Old Civilizations in a New Era : Strategy Paper, By Salomon Wald; for Jewish People Policy Planning Institute, 2004
Onebornfree posted a video titled The Global Mafia Health Protection Racket
https://www.unz.com/article/the-covid-19-sword-of-damocles/#comment-3893131
which focused on a May 4, 2020 international conference to raise research funds toward a vaccine for Coronavirus.
Dr. Victor Dzau was praised as indispensable in organizing the project.
Indeed, the video presenter demonstrated that Dzau is at the hub of a network of international organizations including WHO, CDC, Harvard, Gates Foundation, Fauci, etc. who are managing this plandemic and especially its financial elements — picking winners and losers.
The video presenter gave short shrift to a very important fact: she stated that “Dzau’s wife [Ruth Cooper] is a progressive and I think she’s Jewish; I mention that only because Dzau received an award from a Jewish organization.”
Specifically, Dzau’s wikipedia page notes that he was “on the honor roll of the Durham Jewish Federation” in 2013, where the names “Victor & Ruth Dzau” appear among those who contributed between $360 and $1000 to the Federation.
Dzau and his wife are in a Zuckerberg + Chinese wife relationship. In the history of the world, such marriages have had game-changing strategic importance.
It should also be noted that Israel IS invested in the financing vehicle for OBOR and hopes — intends — to be at least a port if not a hub of the vast project. China has invested heavily in Israeli infrastructure, in exchange for Israeli technology.
In my opinion, it is a serious mistake to discount Israel’s intentions toward allying with China as/when US is no longer the world’s superpower, and it is whistling past the graveyard to believe that the Chinese are “too smart” to get sucked into the Israeli web, as USA and most Western European states have done.
What the activities of Victor Zhau represent to me is the possibility that China and Israel collaborated to use Covid19 to destroy the USA economy and society.
USA congress is as useless as a cockroach snared by a jeweled wasp.
Giraldi must be a hidden Jew because he reminds us of our shortcomings every time … A goy would have given it up a long ago.
Phil Giraldi announced: “Israel perfecting surveillance techs.”
The Executive Branch occupants of the US Blue & White House and Knesset Congress West have permitted and encouraged Israeli surveillance techies to do this. 👹
Their traitorous & endless outpour of foreign aid to Israel for “defense” is likely fungible and bankrolls Israeli surveillance of especially dissident Americans.
To date, Israelis figure they are like God who “knows all things,” the thoughts, intentions, & actions of you and me.👀 As expected, fleets of FEMA SUV’s being retrofitted as “Black Maria’s.”
Yeah, the Israelis will merrily surveil what you & me think, document, keep on file.
For now, leaders of the pack, Supremacist Jews, veritably act as if All Knowing & awesome gods. Fyi, Led Zeppelin sang a bitter blues song, lyric, “Your time is ‘gonna come.” No sympathy from me, the inglorious time of Israeli surveillance techs is slowly closing.
November 2, 2019 Intercept: The FBI Spends a Lot of Time Spying on Black Americans
THE FBI HAS come under intense criticism after a 2017 leak exposed that its counterterrorism division had invented a new, unfounded domestic terrorism category it called “black identity extremism.”
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/11/02/intercept-the-fbi-spends-a-lot-of-time-spying-on-black-americans/
Feb 1, 2017 Secrets Of The FBI Finally Revealed and Leaked
In this video, we go over the latest FBI leak of thousands of documents to the intercept that revealed their secret rule book and operations. We go over what was found in those documents and the dangers of these powers that the FBI has.
Jan 3, 2017 With Rule 41 the FBI Is Now Officially the Enemy of All Computer Users
Rick Falkvinge, founder of the original pirate party and head of privacy at PrivateInternetAccess com, joins us to discuss his recent article, “Today, the FBI becomes the enemy of every computer user and every IT security professional worldwide.”
(((coronavirus))) has a kosher approved stamp all over it.
Source?
“It is one of the ironies of history that the United States of America, with its vast resources, large population and legacy of individual freedom, has been becoming more like its tiny militarized client state Israel. It is a tendency that must be resisted at all costs by every American who cares about fundamental liberties.”
An imperfect solution [ the ideal, for myself, would be to get rid of the federal government entirely, but right now I’m prepared to somewhat compromise my own “crazy” political ideals] :
The US federal government must be rapidly cut back to its original constitutional size, functions and limits [i.e. no fantasy “gradual” process of size reduction,-“gradualness” has never worked in the past].
That would mean, amongst other things : no welfare [individual or corporate], no standing army, no CIA, no FBI, no NSA, no government run healthcare, no government built roads, no Federal Reserve [and no federal regulation of private banks], no EPA, no Medicare, no Medicaid, no FDA, no IRS, no government funded/regulated hospitals, no CDC, no US government funding of other countries [eg Israel], or the UN, NATO, the WHO etc. etc.
The list is long, and I’m fully confident I still missed listing many, many, entirely unconstitutional US parasitical federal agencies, particularly of the so-called “intelligence” variety.
Right now, its either that, or violent revolution, and of the two, right now it looks like violent revolution is more “on the cards”, sadly, as ultimately that would achieve nothing more than an even more totalitarian political environment, as far as I can see.
See: Harry Browne’s “Why Government Doesn’t Work” :
https://wiki.mises.org/wiki/Why_Government_Doesn%27t_Work
Regards, onebornfree
Truth3
How true!
At the end though, the game is up. Patrick Henry WINS!
How does America benefit by having Israel as its bestest best friend in the whole wide world of sports when “our” bestest best friend is always stabbing the JEW-SA in the back? Would it be “anti-Semitic” to suggest that Israel has no respect for the JEW-SA and is not really “our” bestest best friend in the whole wide world?
What else is new? All you can do is pass laws preventing this stuff, but the laws won’t be passed or enforced. The underlying problem is money. The other side has too much money for us to have much of a chance. Maybe Corona will lead to anti-billionaire sentiment.
Another idea is for the government to regulate interest rates very strictly. An anti-usury movement might get somewhere today.
Another frightening, yet enlightening, article by our great Phil Giraldi.
Very concerned about the likely passage of the new HR 6666 (the TRACE Act; see here: https://www.sott.net/article/434496-HR-6666-The-TRACE-Act-introduction-to-a-totalitarian-state ), as well as the US Senate’s failure by ONE measly vote to stop the Feds from warrantless access to your e-mail, social media and internet browsing history in the latest extension of the constitution-destroying PATRIOT Act (see here: https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/05/16/nazi-dictatorshipgate-gop-senate-votes-to-let-trump-israel-view-your-internet-search-history-how-they-rig-elections/)
Once our zionist oligarchs get their wholly-owned subsidiary, the US Congress, to make it a federal crime to be anti-semitic (i.e., someone or something jews don’t like), you can rest assured that your long history of e-mail, website browsing and social media postings regarding and relating the excesses of jewish oligarchic power in America and the world, will be used to establish you as ‘mentally ill’, requiring a fundamental ‘re-education’ to assure the appropriate level of philo-semitism is achieved.
They will use your internet history and these new contact tracing programs to interview every single relative, friend and acquaintance you have to ‘investigate’ the nature of your ‘illness’ and the wild, ridiculous conspiracy theories you believe (like the Israelis and their US zionist-neocon chums were the masterminds behind 9/11, or that Israel attacked the USS Liberty deliberately and with full knowledge it was a US Navy vessel in international waters).
As a result, in a very short while everybody will get the clear and unambiguous message: NEVER say ANYTHING about jewish oligarchs or their power again, no matter what they do to plunder the country, lie us into never-ending wars for Israel, or divide us as a nation.
See, our wonderful jewish oligarchs are the ‘exceptional’ people, and America is their ‘exceptional’ tool for world domination and control. It’s tikkun olam time, baby!
(Just don’t let them catch YOU talking about it…….. )
I wish we could give more than 11 million dollars a day to our bestest best friends. Where America be without the only democracy in the Middle East. Israel has got our backs, America. teehee.
Internet unlimited.
But here are a few links.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lady_Randolph_Churchill
https://winstonchurchill.org/the-life-of-churchill/life/family-man/sir-winston-and-his-mother/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/books/non_fictionreviews/3670257/Winston-Churchills-American-mother.html
If you have watched the British TV programme Downton Abbey check this.
https://nationalpost.com/entertainment/television/if-i-were-a-rich-family-downton-abbeys-secret-jewish-connection
Typical of what went on in that period of marrying Jewish wealth.
Even to the royal level.The Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle – after whom the latest royal baby was named – Louis – married Edwina Ashley the granddaughter of a German jewish banker, Ernest Joseph Cassel.
A very rich one.
It is reckoned that some 60 British aristoccrats made such marriages….
Something to watch
https://www.smithsonianchannel.com/shows/million-dollar-american-princesses/1003587
I trust that has answered your query.
You should appreciate this. Apr 11, 2020 Sound Familiar? By
Larken Rose
A short, timely reading from my first book, “How To Be a Successful Tyrant,” which I finished writing over fifteen years ago.
Would Clueless Joe “I am a Zionist” Biden be any different?
Nope.
Given that he’s being led by the nose by Pelosi & ‘The Squad’ he would be much, much worse.
Trump landslide 2020.
Interesting materials.
Have you seen this article posted on David Irving’s website:
http://www.fpp.co.uk/History/antisemitism/ChurchillonJews_6.html
Infiltrate. Subvert. Manage. Control. Dominate.
Infiltrate. Subvert. Manage. Control. Dominate.
The Jewish People Shall Rule the Nations.
The Jewish People Shall Rule the Nations.
I don’t think you are right. I think the Chinese will be easy pickings. After all they’re capitalists now. It’s just a matter of applying financial pressure.
Someone once said that he would rather die standing than live on his knees. The Land Of The Free And The Home Of The Brave? When did people stop saying I don’t agree with what he or she says but I will defend their right to say it? I have watched the Founding Stock of this nation aka White Protestants ( not that White Catholics or Whites in general aren’t as bad or even worse) cower and cuck my entire lifetime as more and more of their rights are being taken away by a tiny minority that it seems wants to not only enslave them but quite possibly genocide them through acts like flooding traditionally White nations with hostile immigrants from the third world. Not to mention the killing of tens of millions of Whites that have died fighting in Zionist Wars. Some of these posts, like yours, sound so damn defeatist, is it no wonder Whites never get anywhere. Reading your moniker, you might be a Muslim, an Arab, who knows, but regardless I see that same attitude among Whites in America and abroad. White man and White woman, you damn well get up off your knees and start standing up for your civil rights and God given rights because no one else is going to do it for you. You think that when Whites become a minority in America, we will have affirmative action for Whites? lololol. Look at South Africa or better yet, look at the old Soviet Union from 1917-1950. Simple rule of thumb that is 100% accurate when dealing with anyone is that people will treat you how you allow them to treat you.
Ever see the classic movie, “The Wizard Of Oz.” Everyone was afraid of the all powerful Oz, and yet behind the curtain was just an old man. haha.
IT’S JUST A COHENCIDENCE GOY
Anti0christ Dajjal and his agents operate “By way of Deception”. He has a PhD in Deception from Mr Lucifer. You can also have a PhD and lots of shekel’s if you sell your soul to the Devil.
Hello T-
“Some of these posts, like yours, sound so damn defeatist, is it no wonder Whites never get anywhere.”
My post was based on the facts as I see them. Yes, these facts are daunting and depressing. But pretending otherwise (aka, wishful thinking) is much worse.
I write on Unz and elsewhere, as do so many people here, trying to get some truth out there, and yes, we each now clearly risk future recriminations for our posts of simply truthful content. Is that going to stop you from posting? I hope not! Is it going to stop me? HELL NO!! Nor for most of the brave souls who write articles and post truths, like Mr Giraldi and Mr Unz and Mr Dinh, etc., etc., who all are taking risks just by writing and posting here. I think these brave souls will continue to tell the truth as they see it, even knowing of the political dangers. And a resounding, “Amen!” to that. Like I always say: we need all the truth-tellers we can get! And yes, I include the little guys like you and me in that group. We ALL need to try and get the truth out, wherever we can.
“Reading your moniker, you might be a Muslim, an Arab, who knows, but regardless I see that same attitude among Whites in America and abroad.”
Mustapha Mond is simply the name of the “World Controller” for Western Europe from Aldous Huxley’s insanely prescient opus, “Brave New World”.
Me? I’m just a normal American slob, white, raised Christian, old and long retired, and getting pretty pissed off that 99% of the folks around me are utterly clueless as to who and what is bleeding our country dry and mind-fornicating our kids on a daily basis. So I completely understand your frustration, as I share it. It is maddening, no question about it.
And yes, we need to get a shit load more people on board to stop the degeneration of our country, and not just whites. Everyone needs to remember: we are all Americans and need to put America and her safety and future as our top priority. As I have posted here previously, we need to start small and local and work from there.
But my personal experience sadly demonstrates that most people are lazy, frightened and ignorant, and seem desperate to keep it that way. They live in a cocoon, a fantasy world and fantasy country, and lord help anyone who tries to disabuse them of that oh-so-comfortable delusion…..
Thanks, and I’m sure you mean it’s the Christian Zionists who’ve become quite as useful as a cockroach snared by a jewel wasp. Ampulex compressa, like organized Jewry, controls the antenna or medium through which its prey interacts with the outside world and so the prey obeys its every command. If Ampulex’ prey could express emotions, it’d be the shit-eating grin of Christian Zionists who’re being kept alive by the parasite solely to be consumed.
I no longer wonder how Likud has been in power as long as I can remember. They aren’t taking any chances, even with their own chosen people. Just when you thought you knew how paranoid these people are, you realize that you have hardly scratched the surface. An endless game of whack a mole in order to stay in power.
CORONAVIRUS – MK ULTRA MIND CONTROL
From: aanirfan.blogspot.com
“It must run for at least a year, people will simply give up their ideals – about cultural and social events, school, sports, travel, medical freedom.”
”In 1921, in London, the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations was set up to study the ‘breaking point’ of humans.
(Project Monarch: Nazi Mind Control by Ron Patton)
In 1932, Kurt Lewin, a German-Jewish psychologist, became the director of the Tavistock Institute.
Kurt Lewisn studied the use of terror to achieve mind control.
In Germany, similar research was being carried out by the Germans.
There were many links between the fascists in Germany and the fascists in Britain.
For example, the Order of the Golden Dawn, a masonic-style secret society which had Aleister Crowley as a member, included German Nazis and British aristocrats.
Mengele who reportedly worked for the CIA and helped to brainwash Oswald (aangirfan: Mengele, Oswald, the CIA ) Survivors of abuse under the Nazis remember Mengele torturing and killing a small child in front of a child he was programming.
Dr. Josef Mengele studied mind-control at Auschwitz.
Children were tortured and sometimes died.
(MENGELE, MOSSAD AND THE CIA).
One of Mengele’s ‘reluctant’ assistants was Berthold Epstein, who was Jewish.”
http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2020/05/coronavirus-mk-ultra-mind-control.html
@Mustapha Mond #50
“we need to start small and local and work from there”. It has started. When Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, ordered the arrest of a 77 year old barber because he opened his store, some local guys walked to the State House with guns to tell her they don;t agree.
No.
But I will take a look.
Thank you.
Bit beyond my pay grade (LOL) but I do think that Irving, as a writer and individual, has been appallingly and unfairly treated.
Sorta of a historic ‘wikileaker’, a sorta version of Assange.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/05/no_author/techno-tyranny-how-the-us-national-security-state-is-using-coronavirus-to-fulfill-an-orwellian-vision-2/
Exactly!
Widenose Privilege wrote: “I no longer wonder how Likud has been in power as long as I can remember.”
Hey, Widenose Privilege.
Yes, is endless Likud rule.
Labour Party, Ehud Barak, was a temp candidate to dethrone Netanyahu. However, the Israeli terrorist, Barak, got nailed with Jeffrey Epstein relations, and again, the world gets X-tra punished by endless Likud.
As you might know, Democrats 2020 👹will not dethrone Trumpstein by method of his dalliances with Epstein’s teenie girls.
My, my what a cool screen name have you.👍
@ Philip,
Thanks for another great article.
Btw, it’s Monica Lewinsky [not Monica Lewinski].
Hope this helps.
Senate Foreign Relations to vote on 38 billion aid package to Israel. That works out to 4500 dollars for every person in Israel (not that Bibi will dole it out equally). American citizens got 1200 dollars. We can eat cake I guess, or maybe Bill Gates fake meat (real meats too expensive now, too big a carbon footprint)
I guess we know who rates where now.
It already did. No ‘if’ about it.
Oh yes, thanks, and I’m, very familiar with Mr Rose’s works to date.
Regards, onebornfree
If the old man had the tech tools our old men do to control us Dorothy would be in big trouble and never escapes for Kansas. She would have got her toxic shots, chipped and placed under 24/7 surveillance and probably arrested for illegal immigration and murder/terrorism and enslaved by the old mans younger and equally controlled servants.
Nice story though. Of course, Kansas at the time of the movie was a bit of a dystopian hell. Farmers had just come off a period of being paid to slaughter pigs and burn crops to keep food prices high in the depression and their President was secretly arranging for entry into a World War. Might have been better off staying in Oz
They’ve landed right next to Trump and the Clinton clan as well. Heady days ahead.
Bt, it’s Jennie Jerome. Like in Jon [instead of John]. Gotta differ a bit [in ‘your’ face].
I hope the Jews and Palestinians in Israel see that a surveillance state is bad for their privacy and civil liberties (and general peace of mind), and let their legislators know they dont like it. Voting it down there first might ensure it doesn’t get tried here. Just think citizen of Israel, if some guy in the intel-army gets obsessed with your pretty daughter, he will literally be able to trace her daily steps, perhaps read her texts, hear her calls…..all that stuff. Its hitting a thumbtack with a sledge. Y’all dont need it either
Pft…
I’m not sure this has been definitely established, although I certainly have not looked into it…the boilerplate is that Jenny’s father Leonard was of French Huguenot extraction…
However, the Huguenots, French Protestants that were said to be persecuted in Catholic France [I remember as a child my mother, a fundamentalist fanatic, read to me all kinds of crapola about the Huguenots who were ‘heroes’…from what I remember, they were supposed to have held their religious services in the catacombs under Paris…]
Of course there is a significant historical link between Calvinism, Capitalism, and Judaism…and Leonard Jerome was a wealthy New York financier…adding grist to the story is that some propose that French Jews coming to America often posed as Huguenots…
Leonard Jerome’s father was named Isaac, and his grandfather Aaron…which could just be indicative of protestant proclivity for old testament names…[although it does further illustrate the historical closeness of Calvinist Protestantism and Judaism…]
You degenerates created this beast, and continue to sustain it… it can only be poetic justice that you be slain by it.
Of course, the hope is that it will be a case of suicide for the parasitic beast.
God willing.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-cruelty-universal-lockdown/5710798
Yes, it’s all very distressing, but is there anything the public can do? I doubt it. With the Senate and the House compromised as it is by blackmail and bribery, the members ignore any and all correspondence or inquiries from the public concerning bills before them that concern Israel. We live in strange times. Our politicians seem to be in a hurry to ensure they secure their seats and pass as many ridiculous anti this and anti that legislation that they can think of, no matter how dark and draconian or redundant it is. Everyone seems just fine with how things are going with this planned epidemic. They fall all over each other to grab any microphone they can find and then mak complete fools of theirself. The grabblers are babbling and making less and less sense by the day. So, again what can we do about Israel? Well let’s see. We can punish them like we did when they nurdered all those sailors on the USS LIBERTY. That anniversary is coming up next month. It’s 23rd. Or we can punish Israel like we did on 911 when over 250 spies, some dancing, were rounded up. They enjoyed that free first first class ticket non stop to Tel Aviv courtesy of our tax dollar.
Maybe we need a Christian General, a constitutionalist, to step up and put things right. Where’ George Patton when you need him. Oh, I forgot, the jews killed him to, just before they murdered Admiral James Forrestal. Talk about getting away with murder.
Damn! And I hear the Washington Redskins are to be renamed the Washington Foreskins.
ASSANGE EXTRADITION:
“Court Files Expose Sheldon Adelson’s Security Team in US Spying on Assange,” by Max Blumenthal: https://consortiumnews.com/2020/05/15/assange-extradition-court-files-expose-sheldon-adelsons-security-team-in-us-spying-on-assange/
Julian Assange is hated by the Jewish State for exposing the crimes committed during the still-ongoing Wars for Israel in the Middle East. This is why Julian has been hunted by Interpol and placed into a high-security prison in the UK. The prominent Israel-firster Mr. Adelson and the Friends of Israel in the UK have been directly involved in the dirty affair targeting Assange. At the same time, Chislaine Maxwell, a procuress of underage girls for pedophiles, is cherished by Adelson as well as by the Friends of Israel in the UK. As for the freedom of information and truth, they are anathema for ziocons.
A devoted puppet: https://consortiumnews.com/2020/05/15/assange-extradition-court-files-expose-sheldon-adelsons-security-team-in-us-spying-on-assange/
Pompeo is just another fervent Israel-firster who would sell his parents for power. Pompeo the warmonger is also a loud-mouth faux X-tian who loves to preach on the sanctity of life. Has Pompeo ever checked whereabouts of Ghislaine Maxwell? The CIA boss has been totally uninterested in protecting American teens from the Jewish predator and in punishing the well-positioned pedophiles for harming the teens.
Pompeo should check Maxwell’s whereabouts: children RAPED and MURDERED:
She (MARIA) says the febees don’t want to know the thruth. Why?
From American Military News:
Sibel is one of the most courageous, inspiring women and she’s ignored by this so-calle ”elites” who say they are promoting women’s rights. LIARS’ CRINIMALS, CROOKS, HYPOCRITES who prefer to hide pedophiles who raped children as young as 2.5 yo to continue their blackmail for keep CONTROL of the planet.
Pedophiles Run the Government & No One Gives a Damn!
Deborah Palfrey: why did they refuse to let her speak the truth? Monsters.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaMgeFJeJig&feature=youtu.be
We all need to do our part, but I would have expected some within the military to push back since they operate the machinery and have a pivotal role in the Hidden Hand’s plan and success. I know Obama purged a number of top military brass, likely they were truther’s pushing back.
We have to keep trying to wake up those we come into contact with and hope it catches on. I’m pushing back where I can but I know I’m not doing enough. I’m not a social media person but an effort to publicize the USS Liberty or of course what really happened on 9/11 would be a start assuming the platforms don’t censor.
HIQ whitey ?
GImme a fucking break !
https://www.unz.com/freed/a-bicephalous-monoparty-ahd-the-four-pillars/#comment-3897783
Yup, plenty of them are jerks. But there are plenty of others who aren’t. For e.g., the esteemed founder of this website!
Very good points. A deep expansion on your points and this article is in this history of Israel, including the Empire, the mob, blackmail, surveillance, banking, the Evangelicals, and steps to stop them. War Profiteers and Israel’s Bank
https://warprofiteerstory.blogspot.com/p/war-profiteers-and-israels-bank.html
Quod scripsi, scripsi
The plot thickens!
Check this out. I do not believe in coincidences. This is NOT an isolated piece of news:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-52696833
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at home
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/17/middleeast/israel-chinese-ambassador-dead-intl/index.html
Chinese ambassador to Israel is found dead in his home, Foreign Ministry says
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/17/world/middleeast/israel-china-ambassador-du-wei.html
Chinese Ambassador Is Found Dead at Home in Israel
https://www.dw.com/en/chinese-ambassador-to-israel-found-dead-in-tel-aviv-home/a-53469290
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-israel-diplomacy/chinas-ambassador-to-israel-found-dead-in-tel-aviv-home-police-idUSKBN22T06Y
China’s ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home: police
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-17/officials-chinese-ambassador-to-israel-found-dead-in-home
China’s Ambassador to Israel Found Dead in Home
Suspicious timing. Any theories?
Natural causes.
China’s ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home: police
ReutersMay 17, 2020, 4:10 AM EDT
https://www.yahoo.com/news/chinas-ambassador-israel-found-dead-081053259.html
Commenters on Yahoo agree:
Reply337 41 minutes ago
Israel’s Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, said initial indications were that Du died in his sleep from Mossad causes.
Reply 16725 Rob3 hours ago
“Died in his sleep of natural causes” = smothered with his pillow.
Wow, sounds like the Covid planners read your book..
Russ Winter gives us a peek at what lies ahead for America and our next “selection”. Not pretty.
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/05/biden-a-placeholder-for-a-new-underworld-order-tyrant/
Mis-direction ?
https://www.21cir.com/2020/04/gates-depopulation-agenda-r-f-kennedy-jr-calls-for-an-investigation/
““Died in his sleep of natural causes” = smothered with his pillow.”
Sort of like Antonin Scalia at that secretive Cibolo Creek Ranch in Texas some years back: https://www.justice-integrity.org/1001-questions-linger-over-death-ethics-of-justice-scalia
Scalia’s death was straight out of a Hollywood “B” movie murder mystery, complete with a psychic finding of ‘natural causes’ from a local Texas county judge with a name apparently taken from a Disney ‘woke-Latino’ script: “Cinderela Guevara”.
Seriously, you can’t make this shit up……..
Another mis-direction.
more like another [[[CIA]]]
GLobal Chinese Exclusion Act.
denk, you made it appear that SolontoCroesus wrote that “China Israel did it to screw whiteys”.
Those are your words, not SolontoCroesus’s.
SolontoCroesus never said anything about “whiteys,” never used the term.
The category is undefined, counter-productive, and ignorant.
And no, my argument is not “misdirection;” rather, you are mistaking one actor and scene in the play for the entire plot.
The link you posted contributes to that assessment, so thanks.
But Gates’s involvement does not negate my argument — that Israel and China are at least pursuing a similar agenda — to destroy American culture and economy, in pursuit of what Israelis intend to be Jewish dominance.* Jews have always used other, larger nations/empires to achieve their goals; this is stated forthrightly in, for example, Chaim Weizmann’s autobiography.
Back to your link: Yes, indeed, Gates is a major player in the new Great Eugenic 2.0 ** game.
But explain this:
Who is holding the reins and who is pulling the cart?
More to the point: Who is spending whose money?
Gates is spending his own money, or at least making a sizable investment of his own resources to leverage sovereign contributions — witness the May 4, 2020 ‘donors conference’
Israelis get USA to spend their taxpayers’*** money and blood to achieve Jewish goals.
Americans, even and especially wealthy Americans, have been useful idiots for generations (witness how zionist Jews used Establishment Protestants to wage WWII, then displaced them upon destruction of Germany): Gates is very rich, which makes him very, very useful, but no less an idiot.
re the China connection: I don’t follow 9/11 arguments, but the general belief on this forum is that “da Joos done it.” With Arab money; by naming Arabs as the perps; by diverting attention and culpability to Arabs / Muslims, in order to bring down war upon Middle East Muslims for the benefit of Israel.
Do you see a pattern?
—–
* UPDATE: Given the death-by-Scalia-causes of the 57-year old Chinese ambassador to Israel, I’m less certain that the Chinese are as eager to destroy USA as Israel is eager to destroy USA and is using Chinese cover to do so.
I have a less malign view of China: I think China just wants to control its own destiny, and acts to resist US hegemony while attempting to retain US market access.
I have no way of assessing Chinese attitude toward Jews/Israel beyond knowledge that China owns and manages major and strategic elements of Israeli infrastructure, in exchange for access to Jewish technology, including surveillance tech.
** Eugenic ideology and practices are recorded even in Hebrew scripture.
The modern zionist project was and is eugenic at its core; I’ve linked to Etan Bloom’s PhD dissertation on Arthur Ruppin a number of times on Unz. Ruppin was an award-winning scholar and practitioner of eugenics that he applied to selection of the “best human material” to create of what Nordau decried as “degenerated Jews” the “New Jew” that would populate the zionist project in Palestine.
Do you think it was an accident that Brandeis started in Feb. 1933 to get wealthy, highly educated and skilled GERMAN Jews out of Europe, but left Eastern European Jews to fend for themselves? Eastern European Jews were the category of Jews that Ruppin had already characterized as less suitable ‘human material,’ less capable of adapting to the demands of establishing the zionist project. Even Jabotinsky was appalled when he first witnessed the degraded condition of Jews in Hungary. WWII was Jewish eugenics on steroids.
*** Jews record in their sacred texts that Jews found shelter, prominent positions, were given choice lands, and enjoyed prosperity in Egypt, until Egyptian leaders stopped deferring to Jews — “Pharaoh knew not Joseph,” — whereupon Jews stole Egyptian treasure, killed Egyptian leaders and children, and left to conquer another land.
Hebrews got Persians to spend Persian money to help Hebrews return to Jerusalem, then Hebrews turned on Persians and killed 75 000 of them and overthrew their monarch, foreign minister and treasury.
Jews celebrate these two major events every year.
Jews used Poland like a piggy bank, and similar for Ottoman Empire.
Jews have milked Germany since German unification in 1870; arranged for the starvation then slaughter of Germans in WWI and WWII respectively, and have systematically increased their plunder of German wealth and society ever since.
Do you see a pattern?
Is there anything — anything — that should cause Americans to believe that the Jewish tiger has changed its stripes?
I sure am glad to see someone else finally see the Sino-Zionist involvement in the (((coronavirus.))) I talked about this awhile back on a thread that had the ridiculous title of something along the lines of the Anglo-Zionist role to destroy China with the coronavirus. Funny, how the story of Professor Charles (((Lieber))) and the two Chinese nationalists has dropped out of the picture. Jews have had their fingerprints all over China for years. Henry Kissinger, Sidney Rittenberg, etc., America, the golden goose has no more eggs, America the golden cow is just about milked dry. The Anglo-Zionist line is the REAL misdirection. haha.
Also glad to see people not letting the Epstein story die. This (((coronavirus))) has helped the public forget about Ghislane Maxwell and the little Mossad honey pot that was frequented by pedophiles that are identified as “world leaders.” Funny thing, can you imagine if the Russians or Iranians were using teenage American girls to obtain information from Americans. Do you think the media would have a problem identifying the brothel as a Russian operation or an Iranian operation?
WE CAN’T LET THE EPSTEIN STORY GO DOWN THE MEMORY HOLE.
There is no such thing as a “zionazi”. Own your historical behavior in WWII and own your part in the postwar order.
Is this what you’re really upset about? You fear a loss of unfettered Chinese access to White lands?
Exactly.
Then WTF with this nonsense. ?
from your link,
Several days or weeks ago another commenter (apologies, I don’t have the name of that commenter) posted this introduction to Sentient World Simulation:
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/26/__trashed-3/
Haven’t seen Jonathan Revusky lately.
His article, Battling the Matrix and Freeing Oneself from the Roger Rabbit Mental World https://www.unz.com/article/battling-the-matrix-and-freeing-oneself-from-the-roger-rabbit-mental-world/ was an eye-opener — a red pill vaccination — for me.
Only on Unz.
One more h/t to onebornfree for drawing attention to the May 4, 2020 donor’s conference thru this video ( I disagree with the approach & focus of the youtuber, but props for drawing attention, especially @ 20 min mark:)
flood the zone
flood the zone
flood the zone
flood the zone
flood the zone
How about the Anglo conspiracy ?
https://journal-neo.org/2018/12/10/anglo-saxon-eyes-are-fixed-on-countering-china/
https://supchina.com/2018/08/30/five-eyes-to-name-nations-responsible-for-interference/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-fiveeyes-idUSKCN1MM0GH
https://consortiumnews.com/2020/05/03/covid-19-australia-backing-off-trumps-who-inquiry-while-5-eyes-probe-possible-wuhan-lab-leak/
https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/05/02/five-eyes-intel-report-china-engaged-mission-lies-suppression-origin-covid-19/
https://journal-neo.org/2020/04/24/state-of-south-korea-s-external-security-cooperation-in-late-2019-early-2020-five-spying-eyes-turn-into-eight/
https://www.newsweek.com/five-eyes-pledge-force-encryption-backdoors-warn-privacy-not-absolute-1101837
https://fortunascorner.com/2018/12/17/five-eyes-spy-chiefs-agreed-to-contain-huaweis-global-reach-at-meeting-in-july-report/
https://www.airforcemag.com/Five-Eyes-Nations-Finish-Large-Scale-Cyber-Exercise/
I believe this talk below is real. Project Pogo and Project Zephyr in substance are real if not the actual programs or the whistle blower character “Goldberg”. There are historical examples. There is motive — and capability.
In this light, UR must be considered a sweet bait trap, if not by Ron himself then certainly by others who monitor his visitors.
But it may not work. Poison sugar traps for ants seek to entice the worker ants to bring in sweet poison into the colony to kill the larvae if not the queen; by killing more than they feed the colony will decline and may collapse.
However, as long as you are gathering and sharing useful information from/to the Unz Review, etc., to many more people than just yourself, your colony of better informed and like minded people will continue to grow.
Idiot
did you read my link, ?
Ban the Chinese by all means.
But WTF is this ….
Global Chinese Exclusion Act. ?
So who’s trying to destroy whom ?>??
https://www.unz.com/article/china-trade-war-americas-policy-dilemma/#comment-3333610
So where does it say ” that Israel intervened on behalf of Donald J. Trump during the 2016 election”?
Israel has & always will “intervene” in US matters. Trump would certainly be no exception.
We notice your avoidance of Joe, “I am a Zionist, everybody Knows I Love Israel” Biden.
denk,
First off, could have avoided a lot of miscommunication but for the “HIQ whitey” comment.
I have no idea what that means.
I looked it up: “High quality . . .”
Well, yes, I try to think of myself as High Quality; how about you? Do you aspire to be “low quality?”
Or is it Hi IQ?
I don’t know my IQ; it’s probably in Lake Woebegone range.
Next, I browsed your archive: you’re Asian or interested in and conversant in a broad range of Asian issues.
I’m not.
I suppose I’m a one-note samba: what was done to Western Europe / Germany, France, Italy in WWII outrages me. Jews and Anglos did that, and they’ve been lying about it ever since. USA was fully complicit in the intentional destruction of their own ethnic kin. So if that’s what you’re referring to as the perps trying to destroy China, yeah, I agree: there’s something intrinsic to “American exceptionalism” that allows them to claim as a right the mass destruction of the people, culture, economy, even the soul of other peoples and nations.
I label the ideology that informs “American exceptionalism” Abrahamism: Abraham, the father of Jewishness, thought he had sussed out the One Truth, and that he had the right to impose that on all other people, even to kill them to enforce acceptance of that Truth.
USA is Abrahamic-by-descent: especially Protestant American considers that “Christians” succeeded to Jewish Choseness.
To the best of my knowledge, Chinese perspective is much different from that, and that’s all good.
So why did I lump Chinese in with those who weaponized Covid — one way or the other, either as an actual bioweapon or merely as an opportunity not to be missed to destroy US and other economies?
For one thing, I may have been overly influenced K Barrett’s conversation w/ Daniel Estulin.
But the more I learn about and think about Estulin, the less credible he appears: he’s a fast-talker, covers a wide range of disconnected topics, but how penetrating is he really? I don’t know.
Finally, I’ve nuanced my assessment: It is obvious to me that zionist Jews are involved up to their eyeballs in this Pandemic and especially the economic disaster imposed in its wake.
Americans / Anglos are also involved just as deeply. In Pepe Escobar’s article today,
How Biosecurity Is Enabling Digital Neo-Feudalism
https://www.unz.com/pescobar/how-biosecurity-is-enabling-digital-neo-feudalism/
he mentions
On Mar 6, 2020 I heard BBC interview Hatchett. He said something repeat what was starting to be theme (meme) concerning Covid: it was “war;” it was the “worst thing since WWII;” it would call upon the resolve needed to fight “WWII.” Hatchett said something about “British resolve that allowed them to prevail in WWII.”
If the meme is WWII, Jews are involved and it’s most likely a Hollywoodized narrative. That’s just a fact.
Serious readers of Unz know that the British (and zionist Jews) conducted major propaganda campaigns in the USA to coerce Americans to acquiesce to war.
It took Pearl Harbor to seal the deal.
It seemed only natural to view Covid as a Pearl Harbor or 9/11 event; GWOT phase II: Middle East having been scrambled, time to sow chaos in USA.
How are the Chinese involved and why did I include them on the same level as zionist Israel in seeking the destruction of USA?
a. By mistake.
b. By inability to properly analyze the complexity of all the parties who are seeking to benefit from this disaster.
c. Because it is a fact that Israel is seeking to switch its alliance — its “special,” aka parasitic relationship– from USA to China; and it is also a fact that China has significant investment in Israeli infrastructure and. uses Israeli technology, not least in its surveillance of its own citizens, a system that Google, Apple & other major techs in USA are deploying in USA while Americans are locked in their homes and muzzled from organizing to inform neighbors, develop resistance, etc. (I believe 5G is a major health threat: Trump signed 5G legislation early in the plandemic); and because China probably needs to maintain working relationship with Israel in pursuit of OBOR, I speculated that China would at least tacitly cooperate with a zionist-led action that would weaken USA.
Hi S2C!
Am remembering how, in May 1999, the US. “accidentally” bombed the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade.
Is evident the Chinese Ambassador to Israel, Du, was not safe from Mossad smotherers.
Maybe ZUS Ambassador to Israel, Friedman, will apologize for what Du’s pillow did?
At any rate, thanks for being a true friend.
Interest rates are at zero, can’t get more regular than that… “usury” means charging extra for the use of something.
Try burning all the public records
That is some very garbled nonsense. What’s missing is Divinity, the Bible shows us that all things are in God’s hands. There are no “Jews” in the Old Testament, it was God who brought the 10 plagues on Egypt, and the Pharaoh with his people who tried to STOP the Israelites from LEAVING. Its very strange to violently oppose the escape of people you dont want around in the first place.
The 75000 killed were not Persians. They were Amalekites and those who gathered against the children of Israel in the Persian Empire. The Persians sided with the Jewish People in the Esther story, it was a war of the Jewish nation in arms with support from the Persian government against the local mob of the day…as usual the mob were wiped out, along with their families young and old. Sound familiar?
The Jews in Persia armed themselves and prepared to fight, and the King ordered his people to assist them. There must have been a huge army gathered for this to happen at all. I have never understood this desire to pick and choose some parts in the Bible but not others.
All you need to know is,
Who started the trade war ?
Who wanna kill Made In China 2025 ?
Who’s imposing a Global Chinese Exclusion Act ???
Its the US who wanna destroy Chinese economy . Should be obvious innit ?
———————————–
As for the wet job in Israel,
Dont need to be Sherlock HOlmes to figure it out,
its the UsualSuspects of course.
Elementary , Watson.
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/05/chinese-ambassador-to-israel-found-dead-in-his-home-a-timeline.html?cid=6a00d8341c640e53ef0264e2db6b59200d#comment-6a00d8341c640e53ef0264e2db6b59200d