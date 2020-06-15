"America's Supernational Sovereignty"

One of the most disturbing aspects of American foreign policy since 9/11 has been the assumption that decisions made by the United States are binding on the rest of the world, best exemplified by President George W. Bush’s warning that “there was a new sheriff in town.” Apart from time of war, no other nation has ever sought to prevent other nations from trading with each other, nor has any government sought to punish foreigners using sanctions with the cynical arrogance demonstrated by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The United States uniquely seeks to penalize other sovereign countries for alleged crimes that did not occur in the U.S. and that did not involve American citizens, while also insisting that all nations must comply with whatever penalties are meted out by Washington. At the same time, it demonstrates its own hypocrisy by claiming sovereign immunity whenever foreigners or even American citizens seek to use the courts to hold it accountable for its many crimes.
The conceit by the United States that it is the acknowledged judge, jury and executioner in policing the international community began in the post-World War 2 environment, when hubristic American presidents began referring to themselves as “leaders of the free world.” This pretense received legislative and judicial backing with passage of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1987 (ATA) as amended in 1992 plus subsequent related legislation, to include the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act of 2016 (JASTA). The body of legislation can be used to obtain civil judgments against alleged terrorists for attacks carried out anywhere in the world and can be employed to punish governments, international organizations and even corporations that are perceived to be supportive of terrorists, even indirectly or unknowingly. Plaintiffs are able to sue for injuries to their “person, property, or business” and have ten years to bring a claim.
Sometimes the connections and level of proof required by a U.S. court to take action are tenuous, and that is being polite. Suits currently can claim secondary liability for third parties, including banks and large corporations, under “material support” of terrorism statutes. This includes “aiding and abetting” liability as well as providing “services” to any group that the United States considers to be terrorist, even if the terrorist label is dubious and/or if that support is inadvertent.
The ability to sue in American courts for redress of either real or imaginary crimes has led to the creation of a lawfare culture in which lawyers representing a particular cause seek to bankrupt an opponent through both legal expenses and damages. To no one’s surprise, Israel is a major litigator against entities that it disapproves of. The Israeli government has even created and supports an organization called Shurat HaDin, which describes on its website how it uses the law to bankrupt opponents.
The Federal Court for the Southern District of Manhattan has become the clearing house for suing the pants off of any number of foreign governments and individuals with virtually no requirement that the suit have any merit beyond claims of “terrorism.” In February 2015, a lawsuit initiated by Shurat HaDin led to the conviction of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization of liability for terrorist attacks in Israel between 2000 and 2004. The New York Federal jury awarded damages of $218.5 million, but under a special feature of the Anti-Terrorism Act the award was automatically tripled to $655.5 million. Shurat HaDin claimed sanctimoniously that it was “bankrupting terror.”
The most recent legal victory for Israel and its friends occurred in a federal district court in the District of Columbia on June 1st, where Syria and Iran were held to be liable for the killing of American citizens in Palestinian terrorist attacks that have taken place in Israel. Judge Randolph D. Moss ruled that Americans wounded and killed in seven attacks carried out by Palestinians inside the Jewish state were eligible for damages from Iran and Syria because they provided “material support” to militant groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The court will at a future date determine the amount of the actual damages.
It should be observed that the alleged crime took place in a foreign country, Israel, and the attribution of blame came from Israeli official sources. Also, there was no actual evidence that Syria and Iran were in any way actively involved in planning or directly enabling the claimed attacks, which is why the expression “material support,” which is extremely elastic, was used. In this case, both Damascus and Tehran are definitely guilty as charged in recognizing and having contact with the Palestinian resistance organizations though it has never been credibly asserted that they have any influence over their actions. Syria and Iran were, in fact, not represented in the proceedings, a normal practice as neither country has diplomatic representation in the U.S. and the chances of a fair hearing given the existing legislation have proven to be remote.
And one might well ask if the legislation can be used against Israel, with American citizens killed by the Israelis (Rachel Corrie, Furkan Dogan) being able to sue the Jewish state’s government for compensation and damages. Nope. U.S. courts have ruled in similar cases that Israel’s army and police are not terrorist organizations, nor do they materially support terrorists, so the United States’ judicial system has no jurisdiction to try them. That result should surprise no one as the legislation was designed to specifically target Muslims and Muslim groups.
In any event, the current court ruling which might total hundreds of millions of dollars could prove to be difficult to collect due to the fact that both Syria and Iran have little in the way of remaining assets in the U.S. In previous similar suits, most notably in June 2017, a jury deliberated for one day before delivering a guilty verdict against two Iranian foundations for violation of U.S. sanctions, allowing a federal court to authorize the U.S. government seizure of a skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. It was the largest terrorism-related civil forfeiture in United States history. The presiding judge decided to distribute proceeds from the building’s sale, nearly $1 billion, to the families of victims of terrorism, including the September 11th attacks. The court ruled that Iran had some culpability for the 9/11 attacks solely based on its status as a State Department listed state sponsor of terrorism, even though the court could not demonstrate that Iran was in any way directly involved.
A second court case involved Syria, ruling that Damascus was liable for the targeting and killing of an American journalist who was in an active war zone covering the shelling of a rebel held area of Homs in 2012. The court awarded $302.5 million to the family of the journalist, Marie Colvin. In her ruling, Judge Amy Berman Jackson cited “Syria’s longstanding policy of violence” seeking “to intimidate journalists” and “suppress dissent.” A so-called human rights group funded by the U.S. and other governments called the Center for Justice and Accountability based its argument, as in the case of Iran, on relying on the designation of Damascus as a state sponsor of terrorism. The judge believed that the evidence presented was “credible and convincing.”
Another American gift to international jurisprudence has been the Magnitsky Act of 2012, a product of the feel-good enthusiasm of the Barack Obama Administration. It was based on a narrative regarding what went on in Russia under the clueless Boris Yeltsin and his nationalist successor Vladimir Putin that was peddled by one Bill Browder, who many believe to have been a major player in the looting of the former Soviet Union. It was claimed by Browder and his accomplices in the media that the Russian government had been complicit in the arrest, torture and killing of one Sergei Magnitsky, an accountant turned whistleblower working for Browder. Almost every aspect of the story has been challenged, but it was completely bought into by the Congress and White House and led to sanctions on the Russians who were allegedly involved despite Moscow’s complaints that the U.S. had no legal right to interfere in its internal affairs relating to a Russian citizen.
Worse still, the Magnitsky Act has been broadened and is now the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act of 2017. It is being used to sanction and otherwise punish alleged “human rights abusers” in other countries and has a very low bar for establishing credibility. It was most recently used in the Jamal Khashoggi case, in which the U.S. sanctioned the alleged killers of the Saudi dissident journalist even though no one had actually been arrested or convicted of any crime.
The long-established principle that Washington should respect the sovereignty of other states even when it disagrees with their internal or foreign policies has effectively been abandoned. And, as if things were not bad enough, some recent legislation virtually guarantees that in the near future the United States will be doing still more to interfere in and destabilize much of the world. Congress passed and President Trump has signed the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act, which seeks to improve Washington’s response to mass killings. The prevention of genocide and mass murder is now a part of American national security agenda. There will be a Mass Atrocity Task Force and State Department officers will receive training to sensitize them to impending genocide, though presumably the new program will not apply to the Palestinians as the law’s namesake never was troubled by their suppression and killing by the state of Israel.
Iranian explosively formed penetrator IED killed 196 U.S. troops and wounded getting on for a thousand in Iraq. What did they expect a pat on the back, America to forget all about it?
As her writing shows Marie Colvin was sympathetic to all civilians being targeted including Palestinian women being shot by Israeli backed militia snipers.
I think the Iranian government obviated any obligation for the US to abide by international law and conventions, by seizing US Embassy personnel and using them as hostages to influence US politics. Very successfully I might add. Iran only supports the Palestinians in order to mitigate Arab Sunni loathing for the Persian Shia. It is self interested, unlike Ms Colvin’s reporting.
In Iraq, eh? Remind me, was Iraq in Ohio or Pennsylvania? Or some other state under US jurisdiction?
“…At the same time, it demonstrates its own hypocrisy by claiming sovereign immunity whenever foreigners or even American citizens seek to use the courts to hold it accountable for its many crimes….”
This is all no more than “par for the course” if you understand the true nature of all governments.
This “just” in:
“Taking the State wherever found, striking into its history at any point, one sees no way to differentiate the activities of its founders, administrators and beneficiaries from those of a professional-criminal class.” Albert J. Nock: https://mises.org/library/our-enemy-state-4
“Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”or “improved”,simply because of their innate criminal nature.” Onebornfree: http://onebornfree-mythbusters.blogspot.com/
“Government is a disease masquerading as its own cure”
Robert LeFevere: https://mises.org/profile/robert-lefevre
“The state lies in all the tongues of good and evil, and whatever it says is lies, and whatever it has, it has stolen, everything it is, is false, it bites with stolen teeth, and it bites often, it is false down to its bowels.”~ Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche,
If you never get to understand the true nature of all governments, then you are forever doomed to complain about what it does, seems to me, Mr Giraldi.
Right now (today june 15) there is a strong diplomatic tension between France and the US. Pompeo is calling the International Court of Justice a “Kangaroo court”. Speaking of Kangoroo courts, there is more than one around. Especially in the US. When you see the trap in which Bayer Deustchland has fallen in the US… Or what Giraldi rightfully points…
Don’t know why the US elite is so enraged with almoste everyone. Maybe because they are the slaves of zionist billionaires. They are enraged because they are slaves.
New rule:
Do not troll with Shithead Sean…
More on Elie and the Palestinians:
https://www.unz.com/article/elie-wiesel-conscience-of-mankind-and-saintly-humanitarian-or-liar-hypocrite-and-terrorist/
Final grasps and misuse of power are probably fairly typical as an empire collapses. The right leadership could turn this ship around and head our nation toward the moral high ground.
But the political will to regain constitutional relevance and produce real leadership seems defeated.
The US and UK brought down a democratically elected Iranian president in 1953 and replaced him with a butcher who tortured and murdered literally tens, maybe hundreds, of thousands of Iranians over the following decades. What do the US and UK expect? a pat on the back, Iran to forget all about it?
The US also encouraged and supported Saddam Hussein in the Iran/Iraq war which led to the death of literally millions of Iranians. The US also shot down an Iranian passenger plane killing hundreds without even so much as an apology (they gave the captain of the ship involved a medal for it in fact)
My point is that you can’t just start the clock (and the narrative) to suit yourself, you are being ignorant and/or dishonest to do so.
The word sovereignty in the title gets right to the crux of this issue. The whole world defined sovereignty by consensus at the UN World Summit. Sovereignty is responsibility. And what’s responsibility? Formal commitment to the UN Charter, the Rome Statute, and core human rights instruments (the International Bill of Human Rights at a minimum.)
As always, the US signed with fingers crossed, interpreting the summit outcome in bad faith in breach of peremptory international norms. The US is the last holdout or throwback to the pre-modern concept of absolute sovereignty: arbitrary state power. Now if you look closely, the state organ that actually holds arbitrary power is CIA. That is disguised by lots of bribed and blackmailed functionaries and elected officials, but CIA murders them if they step out of line, not excepting puppet ‘heads of state’ like Kennedy, Ford and Reagan (sometimes they miss but they make their point.)
Now to the whole rest of the world, this CIA regime is not sovereign at all. Then what is it? It is a criminal enterprise based on impunity. The legal relationship between responsible sovereignty, absolute sovereignty, and impunity is very touchy to the CIA regime, which dispatched John Bolton to the UN over Congress’ explicit refusal, if you remember. And why? What was Bolton sent to do? He obstructed the Summit Outcome Document with endless Neo-Soviet nyets, submitting 600 amendments until drafters removed the trigger word impunity from one paragraph.
This US totalitarian state considers that its arbitrary rule negates another universal world agreement, the Declaration on the Inadmissibility of Foreign Intervention, A/RES/20/2131, which is in fact state and federal common law in the US.
So how does this legal conundrum get resolved? When the time is right, Russia, China, and Iran point their missiles at a selection of defenseless US military assets and say, Go fuck yourself. It’s what the Russians call coercion to peace. We the subject population need to prepare for this eventuality, because the current rebellion includes peace in its demands (ask BAP.) The basis of US impunity is arbitrary use of force at home and abroad. The human right to peace means capitulation for the CIA regime.
The reply is pure, direct nonsense. Iran is correct in supporting the Palestinians. The United States supports the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians. It supports apartheid and starving Palestinians.
There is no need for moderation. Through U.S. tax dollars to Israel, it supports apartheid and the suffering of Palestinians who have had their land taken from them by the Israelis. Look at map of Palestine today.
America’s outrage over American deaths is remarkably selective and hews closely to Jewish interests as expressed & shaped by the Jewish-controlled American media.
The death of 34 servicemen on the USS Liberty is barely a footnote of history, and while the death of St. Floyd is tearing America apart, the brutal killing of American Rachel Corrie in Israel was the butt of jokes among Zionists in the American media.
After all, making some deaths more important than others is a Jewish specialty and control of the media means never having to say you’re sorry – while others have to watch their step or face the wrath of the mob.
SJW Globalists hate the Christian U.S. because they cannot control it. SJW Globalists hate Jewish Israel because they cannot control it.
Preposterous bloviation about the supremacy of supranational bodies is an easily penetrated cover story. The obvious TRUTH — One religion is intentionally misusing bodies, like the UN/NWO, to assault Christians & Jews that it cannot control.
The U.S. must uphold its sovereign responsibility to oppose oppression and punish the murder of its citizens. If Soleimani wanted to live, he should not have senselessly butchered Americans.
I can certainly understand that sentiment.
I mean, if I want to hear an apologist for the Israeli-American hegemon, I can just subscribe to cable.
But I wouldn’t try to enforce any such “rule.” Occasionally, he serves as a good foil.
The whole world knows that the US attack on Iraq was a war of aggression not condoned by the UN. Also, the US didn’t hide its intentions and put Iran next on the list (the Axis of Terror…). Omitting these little details are very convenient indeed for it enables you to portray the US soldiers as blue eyed UN Peace Keepers attacked by the malignant theocratic regime, when in fact the opposite is true.
Forgive me for being hypertechnical, but it was a group of radical students who seized the embassy. The first attempt to seize it was quashed with the help of the provisional government, and the second, more famous seizure was used to gain the approval of Khomeini to prevent the provisional government, which was in discussions with the US, from again thwarting the seizure. They weren’t so much trying to influence US internal politics as they were in getting their hands on the Shah, who was in the US at the time for medical treatment.
I’m not condoning seizure of the facility and its staff, but its status as a diplomatic mission may very well have been compromised by practises contrary to Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relation (Vienna 18 April 1961), in which case the Iranians should have simply asked the US staff to leave. but seizure by the students made that moot.
Think of it as the Iranian Lives Matter protest of 1979. Its a shame the criminals behind the current BLM and AntiFa movements aren’t treated as harshly as we treat the Iranians, though now that AntiFa made the list, maybe someone can connect the dots to Soros and relieve him of a few billions.
Isramerica Inc. ceased being a nation state when the Rothschild Reich conquered the American Republic in 1913 by establishing the Rothschild Reserve Bank. Give a Rothschild a gun and he can rob a bank. Give a Rothschild a bank and he can rob a country. What Rothschild Wants, Rothschild Gets. Rothschild wants his Central Banks in all Zionist Globalist international city states. Rothschild wants control of all Zionist Globalist Corporations. Bank of Isramerica,the City of Londonistan, Berlinks, Parisk, Zu Rich…. Microsoft, Apple, Amazon … all KNEEL before the Rothschild Royal Family of Black Lives Matter. Rothschild wanted WWI, WWII and now wants WWIII and a final solution to enslave the West, a ZODD. The Zionist Owned Digital Dollar to COVID 1984 track, trace and enslave all of Cattlekind. DOWN WITH BIG ZOG!
Sorry, no Christian of conscience has any business supporting a premier violator of human rights like the criminal state of Israel.
You’re on your own, Shlomo.
What makes you think Pennsylvania is under US jurisdiction?
PA was one of first states to support divestment from Iran-oriented investments, in favor or investment in Israel.
This has been the case at least since Bob Casey’s campaign to unseat Rick Santorum (aka the
DumpRick campaign). Before Casey’s win, he was taken to Israel by members of AIPAC, who returned him to US shores assured that “while Rick was good for Israel, Bob will be even moreso . . .”
Pennsylvania’s Jewish governor, Jewish state’s attorney, and Jewish transgender director of public health are combining their authorities to impose some of the most stringent, and fraudulent, sets of regulations on the people of Pennsylvania relative to the scamdemic.
The rules of diplomatic engagement allow the host country to PiNG [Persona Non Gratis] any diplomat at any time. The Ayatollah’s open & unilateral rejection of civilized society would have been permissible, but obviously discouraged.
Giving aide & comfort to kidnappers and hostage takers is a rather different matter.
So the bright line for you is the fact that students are ‘private citizens’?
Let’s take your hypertechnical rules as a part of a hypothetical:
— Radical U.S. students seize the Iranian Mission to the UN, located in NYC.
— They demand the turn over of Ayatollah Khameni for his war crimes against the Iranian people.
— The Trump administration “To Protect Innocent Student Lives” refuses to intervene for ~444 days.
Under your rules, these U.S. Students would be ‘private citizens’. Hypothetically, no violation of international law has occurred.
I suspect your hypertechnicality could lead to unintended, though currently hypotheical, outcomes.
Precisely. Being that what you said applies equally to all 50 states, non-voting territories, vassalages and messuages, the extraterritorial invasion of Iraq (or anywhere) is on behalf of the same owners of the country.
Now this is how R2P actually works.
The African Group (representing the 54 African countries in the United Nations) convened an “Urgent Debate” (technically equivalent to a special session) in the HRC on, basically, US killer cops – on the 17th, the fireworks to be broadcast/archived on http://webtv.un.org/
You can watch the US piss away its international standing.
Racial discrimination comes up of course, because Africans are extra touchy about pigs killing jigs for sport, but violent attacks on your human right of assembly is on the agenda too (UDHR Article 20, state and federal common law; ICCPR Article 21, equivalent to federal statute.) Urgent debate in this charter body mobilizes the treaty bodies and special procedures, which in turn supports propria motu ICC investigation of the US and its Izzie pig torture trainers.
US Human Rights Network*/ACLU ask:
“If you live the United States, please contact foreign embassies in Washington D.C. that are members of the UNHRC, especially U.S. allies, and urge them to support international accountability for police killings in the U.S.
And if you live outside the U.S., please contact your Foreign Ministry or your country’s UN Mission in Geneva and let them know that you support the call made by families of victims of police killings in the United States and over 660 groups from 66 countries to mandate an independent Commission of Inquiry. This is the only credible accountability measure that can effectively respond to the current human rights crisis in the United States.
Go over the head of your horseshit government to the world.
*US Human Rights Network
http://www.ushrnetwork.org
[email protected]
Also, you forget to mention the role your private international terrorist organisation, CIA played in every so-called ‘incident’ regarding Iran.
The greatest danger of BDS is is the defunding of satanic criminal networks such as USAID, CIA, MOSSAD etc. It’s not like Israel has provinces full of industry to ‘invest’ in.
You do know that blaming Iran for that is quite a stretch. The technology involved was not hard to acquire.
And what about the dozens of countries the US government has actively plunged into war, killing, maiming and destroying the lives of millions and millions of people? WTF about that?
Mr. Giraldi provides some noteworthy examples of pro-Israel legislation, but the names could be tweaked a bit. Here’s some proposed legislation that more honestly reflects the character of our vaunted solons …
1. The Israeli Destruction, Invalidation, and Oppression Tenet, also known as IDIOT.
Once ratified, IDIOT would require a congressional representative’s public proclamation of pride upon the occasion of any crime committed by Israel. Said proclamation must be no less than 500 words and preempt all other matters pending deliberation. Failure to persuade one’s constituency of Israeli virtue warrants a donation of $250,000 to the incumbent’s next election opponent.
2. Completing the Ruinous, Execrable Takeover by Israel Now, or CRETIN Act.
This law would defer all civil rights cases ordinarily brought before an American justice to a tribunal of members appointed and officiated by Alan Dershowitz. Appeals may be granted, subject to a display of fealty including, but not limited to, ceding custody of one’s firstborn child.
3. The Doing Everything Israel Likes Act, hereinafter referenced as DEVIL.
Under this mandate, electronic bracelets such as those worn by felons subject to in-house arrest will be fastened to every member of congress, their voltage increased in direct correlation to the measure of their recalcitrance against Israel. Perceived acclimation to the accompanying pain will necessitate either castration or sale into slavery. Should the former consequence apply, the gelding will be permitted to preserve remnants of his manhood in a curio cabinet display set up for public viewing in the Capitol Rotunda.
Only a Zionist would have the nerve to write such immortal nonsense while at the same time the assaults on the Russian and Venezuelan embassies, the invention of shadow governments in Venezuela and Bolivia and the Ukraine are occurring.
Don’t bother, Sean does not see that far…
the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must
We have to account for the fact that there are younger people here, as well as those who have yet to understand the dynamics at play. We also have to give him credit where it’s due: he knows how to elicit a response. Yet, in a forum of this nature, that’s not too difficult when you’re running interference for the powers that be. In that sense, he’s no different than “Lot” or that other troll with a numeric handle.
His respondents don’t imagine they’re going to make him happy. Everybody just thinks they’re gonna be the one to whack the mole.
Hat tip to Mefobills.
The solution for the many ills facing the US. This solution WILL entail violence.
From the Byzantines, Ezra Pound derived his no-violent formula for controlling the Jews.
“The answer to the Jewish problem is simple,” he said.
“Keep them out of banking, out of education, out of government.”
And this is how simple it is.
There is no need to kill the Jews. In fact, every pogrom in history has played into their hands, and has in many instances been cleverly instigated by them.
Get the Jews out of banking and they cannot control the economic life of the community.
Get the Jews out of education and they can not pervert the minds of the young to their subversive doctrines.
Get the Jews out of government and they cannot betray the nation.”
THE US IS DEAD & WILL BE NOTHING AFTER THE DEATH OF THE PETRODOLLAR. After Bretton Woods, where the Jews used the US as they did in WWI, it can now be snuffed out as it has no assets, industry and has destroyed every entity of ecological protection and is the biggest user of geoengineering wiping out almost all life and that is the way the Elohim want it. Gomberg map is just a short version of the most valuable state in the world and it’s in you damn dollar bill. Those little green nations are the owners of the earth and the top is where the ALL SEEING EYE IS. It’s all a fraud but people are as stupid as animals and will deserve what is coming as the next pillar of the destruction of the US from St. John the Devine states. Then a new birth after the deaths of billions. These were put up in 1997 and in 1999, the messiah of Israel stated what would happen to the towers and is in STONE.
Jewish cohesion, skill, tenacity, and purposefulness has imbued this tribe with unsurpassed status. And power.
International Jewry pilots world banking, orchestrates the manufacture of news and entertainment (and public opinion), while it oversees all US policies in areas that affect the standing of Israel or status of world Jewry. This is no small matter.
Inordinate Jewish power, and its distorting impact on international affairs, has become one of humanity’s greatest trials. It is the grand conundrum that we lesser souls are not supposed to notice or ever complain about. This puts us on the road to ruin.
Hey A123 —- I see where that little stinker Sean, stole your Hasbara Central talking points. So now all you can produce is this crap —- I know – what is this world coming too? — Art
I’d call it immoral nonsense. It looks like the slimey worm A123 is another of those rats ignorant enough to be controlled by the KJV Bible as edited by Samuel Untermyer and his seven or more employees that Untermyer paid the known crook, the known fraudster C. I. Scofield to put his name on so it wouldn’t look like a Jewish-edited New Testament edition. He, the worm A123, swoons with joy when the Jews vandalize Christian churches in greater Palestine and shoot Christians, which is happening all the time.
A real nasty piece of work he is, A123, and a real clueless immoral idiot. It’s a pity he’s too illiterate to read Ron Unz’s Oddities Of The Jewish Religion. He’d soon learn how the Jews hate him.
Judge jury and executioner. This is why this madness must end. When talking about systemic oppression it is solely outward towards other nations. Such brutality and arrogance. The worlds only chance is turning away from the dollar, Israel and the US.
The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must
‘I think the Iranian government obviated any obligation for the US to abide by international law and conventions, by seizing US Embassy personnel and using them as hostages to influence US politics.’
That was over forty years ago. In 1985, what kind of behavior would you have advocated towards Germany?
‘… The U.S. must uphold its sovereign responsibility to oppose oppression and punish the murder of its citizens…’
So your position is we should declare war on Israel?
The mockery in your second image is in poor taste.
The Iran Iraq war was merely the latest in a series of wars the two countries fought over the confluence of the Euphrates and the Tigris: the Shatt al-Arab. Under the Shah, Iran was given vast amounts of American armaments and the whip hand over Iraq, which seethed but could do nothing, yet. Indeed Adnan Khashoggi said he never understood what the US was trying to achieve by giving such a powerful military capacity to Iran, which caused insecurity among the Arabs and Middle Eastern destabilization.
When Iran became an Islamic republic, the only thing the US was worried about was keeping the USSR out. While it is true the US and UK brought down aa Iranian president who had come to power through being democratically elected, by 1953 Mosaddegh seemed to the common people to be exercising his power quite tyrannically. It really was the British who planned the operation for Mosaddegh’s overthrow; they told the US that Iranian oil was necessary for the UK to remain economically afloat.
When Zbigniew Brzezinski the crazy anti Russian so called foreign policy expert persuaded Carter to let the Shah into the US, Iranians thought this meant there was going to be a coup to put the Shah back in power. This was ridiculous: Iran was a large well armed country that the US had zero assets in and anyway the only thing the America wanted was to prevent the Soviets from co opting Iran, which the Islamic government was in any case set on doing. The Islamic government annihilated the Iranian communists and took American diplomats hostage, thereby leaving both superpowers incensed and when there was yet another war with Iraq (no great surprise as already mentioned) Iran found itself up the proverbial creek. And so the Mullahs bused schoolboys to the front and used them as cannon fodder and mine detonators. Iran’s greatest hero is a 13 year old boy who destroyed himself and an Iraqi tank on the front line.
The rule of Ayatollahs took Iran from a wealthy rapidly developing nation with a proud history, to shooting down an airliner taking off from their own airport. Pauperised and paranoid, Iran is self destructing. They got a pass for limpet mine tanker attacks and drone destruction of a oil refineries in Saudi, so what did they do? Attack a US embassy in Iraq. That is great thinking if they intended to get Trump to use force as he has long been known to have been outraged by the hostage crisis of decades ago. Iran is helping Israel more than the Palestinians. One can only imagine what disaster the Iranian leadership would bring on their country if they had a thermonuclear weapon.
Additional Legislation Pending:
The “Gloat Over Your Broken Environment And Never Surrender” Act, or GOYBEANS Act.
If ratified, this bill would provide 666 million dollars annually for developing public school curricula in partnership with the ADL, SPLC, and NAMBLA. Proposed as a reformatory measure, the GOYBEANS Act was drafted in response to demands from the aforementioned organizations that school curricula be more inclusive of topics such as nurturing gender doubt, learning to properly hate, and the non-existence of Palestinians.
Times have moved on. Jews would need to be banned from the McMedia industrial complex, including newspapers, cinema, TV etc. A ban on political donations would obviously be also necessary. They should be free to worship Yahweh and themselves at length without causing harm to others.
It should be a lesson learned for the rest of the world: don’t keep any assests in the US, or the West for that matter. Isolate from the West, divest from the West, sanction and boycott the West, build your own institutions and link up only to non-Western countries. Don’t even bother to visit the West, find other places to vacation in. Anyway the West is being ruined by your own immigrants, so why would you want to spend your holidays among them?
We live under a tyrannous U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist fascism which is committing heinous war crimes on behalf of the Jewish Israel and its Jewish supporters.
While there are some similarities between Anglo-Zionist fascism and German Fascism (Nazi Germany), Anglo-Zionist fascism is more injurious, more ruthless and more criminal than Germany under Adolph Hitler.
Please define the “Christian U.S.” I await your response.
It seems to me, you have no idea, what international law is!
Perhaps add Media to that list of “thou shalt nots” ? (I’d expand “banking” to include the entire FIRE sector as well).
As I said to Mr Giraldi[post 4]: “If you never get to understand the true nature of all governments, then you are forever doomed to complain about what it does”
Most people [including, of course, all the commie idjuts in “CHAZ”] live in denial of the true nature of the government they complain about all the time, forever unable to see that the state is doing nothing more than being,er, “stately”. It would appear that you are no different from them.
“The State Isn’t Going Crazy; It’s Going State”: https://www.aier.org/article/the-state-isnt-going-crazy-its-going-state/
You are partly right. However, Sean is far from ignorant, though his lack of ignorance is more than matched by his total lack of honesty. Both characteristics of a paid troll.
The zios must see UR, as a real threat to their mythical narrative, judging by the resources they put into defending the undefendable, always going to be an uphill mountain, even for the totally dishonest Sean and his cronies.
Karl Marx, “On the Jewish Question”:
“What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly God? Money.
Very well then! Emancipation from huckstering and money, consequently from practical, real Judaism, would be the self-emancipation of our time.
The Jew has emancipated himself in a Jewish manner, not only because he has acquired financial power, but also because, through him and also apart from him, money has become a world power and the practical Jewish spirit has become the practical spirit of the Christian nations.
The Jews have emancipated themselves insofar as the Christians have become Jews.”
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like even the best captain can right this Titanic anymore.
This is a fight to the finish; the left won’t be satisfied with ‘honorable mention’ in this one.
The stuff right now is just the dress rehearsal, but if Trump wins in November it’ll be war! (actually it’s already started)
Hypocrisy. Jewish in every way, because the Jews can best be defined as Pure Hypocrisy.
Jesus told them to their faces numerous times… “Hypocrites!”
Jewish Hypocrisy is the greatest of sins, because it enables all of their criminal ways.
USA Jews manipulating the USA Government to embrace Hypocrisy dhould wake up every other citizen of the USA as to what Jews do to any Host country.
This Shurat HaDin is vulture capitalism for Israel interests. Paul Singer, a Jewish Zionist vulture capitalist, does it for Israel world wide.
https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-4542838/How-vulture-lord-son-make-billions.html
https://www.timesofisrael.com/activist-investor-said-seeking-to-oust-twitter-chief-dorsey/
Singer works for Israel in his world wide looting.
His most recent looting project is to get Twitter.
Your map looks straight out of Halford MacKinder’s strategy for getting control of his designated heartland. International banking owns both Russia and China. So it would seem the shining city is both antiquated and dangerous. Also it can neither control its borders and its cities . We really need to decommission the biological and nuclear weapons. Finally according to your logic dementia Biden is the appropriated president for a demented USA.
The Nuremberg trials led to the creation of the International Criminal Court and jurisprudence in matters of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and wars of aggression.
Make laws for everyone and then find ways to get around those laws. It’s a never ending Talmudic cycle.
The foreign policy of the ZUS has been driven by the zionists since 1913 when they took over control of America with their privately owned FED and IRS and then came the wars and the attack on the USS Liberty and their attack on the WTC on 911, designed to plunge America into destroying the middle east for zionist Israel.
Read the book The Controversy of Zion by Douglas Reed and Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen, and the Protocols of Zion.
Christian Zionists are born again Jews. They crawl in the semitic swamp with the crucifiers and Christ deniers.
1 For some inexplicable reason Britain concluded and hated by Liberman Joe the permanent cadaver , that Iran had no hand in US deaths in Iraq
2 Menachem Begin was frightened of being found out that his regime was conspiring against Carter’s administration colluding with GOP agents hostage release . He even physically threatened Peres against trying anything on his own behind the knowledge of the Begin regime.
3 I read somewhere that during the very early period of the developing hostage situation Israeli operation inside Iran put the lives of the hostage at risk despite the people on the ground from US agency requesting the Israelis not to do .
The US overthrew a democratically elected government and installed the torturing Shah.
The US precipitated the Iraq/Iran war and gave Iraq chemical weapons to kill Iranians.
Speaking of shooting down airliners , our fine USN shot an Iranian civilian airliner out of the sky in 1988 killing a few hundred people.
You think any Iranian is losing sleep over the killing of Americans in a country that the US illegally invaded and occupied?
Expressing many lies and sanitizng US ‘s dirty wars on Syria ,even ignoring it– here is NYTimes
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/15/world/middleeast/syria-economy-assad-makhlouf.html
“The United States will impose sweeping new sanctions this week that could target the businesspeople Mr. al-Assad needs to rebuild his shattered cities.
The Caesar Act, named after a Syrian police photographer who defected with photos of thousands of prisoners tortured and killed in Syrian custody, requires the United States president to sanction anyone who does business with or provides significant support to the Syrian government or its officials.”-NYT
It has already imposed sanctions and has done repeatedly . Caesar’s photo journalism was the playbook from Lantos Kuwait babies Curveball’s begging for jail free asylum in US and from Wolfowitz lies that Saddam was behind 911.
You have, in a nutshell, given the reason why the JewEssA declared Pound insane and had him locked up.
“Democracy is now currently defined in Europe as a ‘country run by Jews,’”
“America is a lunatic asylum.”
~ Ezra Pound
As an update, “the West” could be substituted for “Europe”.
The US should have left Iraq alone. It is true that while the main beneficiary of the toppling of Saddam Hussein was Iran, since the Sunnis lost one of their main power centres, the Iranians doubled down to inflict even more damage on the US.
But the impulsive George Bush should not have dragged Iraq into another war, he lied his way into the war. A devout Methodist who is also a war criminal. And who do I see shuffling off in the left corner? Why its the international statesman Henry Kissinger, who advised the Americans that the Ayrabs would not respect anyone who raised the sword but would not bring it down.
But unlike others commenting here I agree that US Army owed Iran big time, for ambushing them when all they wanted was to pacify the Shiites and Sunnis and get the hell out.
Nonsense. Sovereign states use whatever tools are available to further their geopolitical objectives. To cite one of innumerable examples, China uses everything, including trade, against recognition of Taiwan.
I’m old fashioned, I think the USG should leverage its strengths in pursuit of its geopolitical objectives. Its current dominance of global finance definitely qualifies.
Giraldi has a soft spot for the Palestinians. Fair enough. Though he does them no favors by putting them in the same bucket as Iran in this context.
Art,
You didn’t have to put a smile after your accurate Post Script!!! (Big grin)
It is true that the US gave Iraq chemical weapons. However, the US had given Iran chemical weapons previously. As Stephen Pelletiere, who investigated Saddam’s alleged gassing at Halajaba for the military, reported, cyanide gas was used to kill the Kurds. Cyanide gas was being used by Iran.
The reality is, and Mr. Giraldi seems reluctant to discuss, that the US (Israeli) strategy in the Middle East is one of perpetual chaos. If it became convenient tomorrow, Iran would be an “ally” and Saudi Arabia an “enemy”. As long as the Eretz Yisroel project is active, that will always be the objective.
The Talmudic faction among them is a ticking time bomb. Why take the risk of keeping the latent virus in a country? Check out the role of the tribe when Moorish armies advanced on Toledo, Spain.
Jews have their own country now. They can non-violently be sent to live amongst their own kin and make their Jewtopia. That is an option that historically wasn’t available but since 1948 it’s been on the table.
American “law” is a sick joke. The country was a “banana republic” before its zionazi colonization, what it is now is a fully colonized “banana republic” under full control of israeli oligarchical interests. I believe this full control was finalized in the quisling trump regime and that one of the major roles this regime has been tasked to accomplish was finalizing this zionazi/israeli full control. If not the major role they were tasked to accomplish. The slow boiled frog is now dead and fully cooked.
“Explosively formed penetrators” are garden-variety shaped charges long in use by the militaries of the world. Found in tank projectiles, B-40 rockets, and TOW missiles as well, they are no more diabolic than any other non-chemical weapon and are not outlawed anywhere.
I don’t know what part forgetting about the employment of particular weapons plays, in particular in the course of springing an ambush. Memories dim even in the hearts of combatants and there can even be respect for capable, courageous foes. You seem quite selective to single out this particular weapon. Sort of like GIs who might have said the Wehrmacht were a formidable and worthy opponent but . . . those 88s! What animals!
If your animus toward the Iranians is based on the idea that they supplied improved IEDs to their Iraqis allies or “proxies,” and even assisted in their emplacement, then this conduct should be compared to U.S. recruitment, training, supply, and support of the jihadi filth in Syria — our “proxies” — which assistance is unlikely to be forgotten by the Syrian people either in the near term. The U.S. and its precious Operation Inherent Resolve have brought in weapons from Bulgaria, Libya, Jordan, Israel, and the U.S., inter alia, to trying to bring down Assad to the tune of some 500+K civilian deaths so I’m missing the point of your moral calculus here. Basically, we wage aggressive war causing massive casualties, destruction, and suffering but you highlight a particular weapon used against U.S. forces who brought the full panoply of surveillance platforms, armor, fighter bombers, artillery, electronic warfare, and infantry to bear in a war based on lies and stupidity. Ours.
Do you think Lot and his co-religionists were so fond of this maxim during the Third Reich? They were whistling a different tune not so long ago.
According to this Orthodox Jew, the tune may soon change again…
Jew warns other Jews to get out of New York before matters get worse from BLM unrest
Ideally, the rule of law should be founded on fairness, the quest for justice, and equal treatment under law. A key objective would be advancing the common good. Zionism distorts these principles.
Lawfare uses concentrated Jewish wealth to assure that Israeli objectives become more equal under the US law. This subverts fairness as well as the Equal Treatment doctrine.
Organized Jewish cunning tosses aside the common good in favor of what’s good for the Jews.
What we get in its place is a premeditated perversion of justice.
The pre-modern concept of absolute sovereignty did not necessarily involve the exercise of arbitrary state power. An earlier sovereign could claim total independence and freedom of action in international relations but his exercise of power was not necessarily whimsical, random, authoritarian, or illegal.
The globalist, open borders, progressive crowd work hard to paint “nationalism” as the supreme evil — well, after advocacy of white interests — but it is not the evil they try to make it out to be. As with the E.U., the silk drawer set proceeded to obliterate the nation state and its loathsome “nationalism” which is exactly the healthy antidote to their sought-after collectivist, multicultural nightmare.
Ah, the old “senseless butchery” ploy, 99. I saw it coming a mile away.
Excellent post BTW, I will share it with others.
In my illustrious (grin) career with a powerful government agency which was the Vatican City of government agencies back in the day (meaning once you were in you were in an untouchable club, ‘a made man’) I made my political opinions known to some extent. (Mistake) In the course of my meteoric rise as a junior executive (lol) I may have called out a Jew or two. Whell I was transferred from my cushy office job and put out in the field, like the Red Guards of the Cultural Revolution in CHY-NAH, (lol). It might have been for my calling out of a ‘chosen’ite’.
Thanks for the laugh.
You really are stupid enough to believe that the Iranians were stupid enough to produce so called IED’s with “Made in Iran” written on them in English?
Phil Geraldi demonstrates that the US justice system is a joke and a farce. The court’s hand down verdicts like the courts in the former Soviet Union or North Korea do. The alleged support of terrorism by Iran and Syria doesn’t hold water. It’s purely political and has nothing to do with the rule of law. To argue that the State of Israel doesn’t commit acts of terrorism is bananas. Miko Peled, who wrote “The General’s Son” https://between-the-lines-ludwig-watzal.blogspot.com/2012/10/miko-peled-generals-son.html stated in a speech on 1 October 2012 in Seattle: The Israeli army is the “best trained, best equipped, best fed terrorist organization in the world.” He continued saying: “Their entire purpose is terrorism.” The Israeli army commits acts of terror daily against the occupied people of Palestine. Which Zionist law firm will take up their cases against the ruthless Zionist regime in Jerusalem?
Anti-Semitic Mayor deBlasio puts NY in play for Presidential election.
Which is worse?
— The racist mayor trying to hurt kids by closing their park.
— Or, the embarrassing failure that he was unable to keep it closed.
Both taken together resulted in a humiliating defeat for the SJW Globalist DNC.
Islam does not have 99 ploys. It extremely simple blood cult. The Muslim play book has only 3:
-1- Jihad — Senseless Butchering of _________ (Jews, Christians, the weak, the innocent…)
-2- Taqiyya — Lie about murders committed in the name of the Anti-Christ Muhammad
-3- Repeat — Ploy #1 & Ploy #2
I don’t argue with your characterization of Islam but you were not discussing Islam per se but the thirst for “senseless butchery” on the part of Gen. Soleimani. Since when do garden-variety military tactics and weaponry amount to SB? I’ve seen a Muslim scientist who argued with some Muslim nut that the earth is in fact round. This despite the authoritative statement of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia that the Koran says it’s flat. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.
Forgive my obscure reference. “99” was the female lead in the amusing TV spy spoof, “Get Smart.” Maxwell Smart always referred to her as “99.” She must have been flattered as she later married him. In “real life” as we used to say. With considerable accuracy.
Good reply to these vermin Paranoid Guy.
Ooh! Sean used the IED word! How sophisticated. IED, IED IED!!! Would it be better they used nice, professional ordinance, like the Yankees’ depleted uranium?
Iran has a long and proud history of being one of humanity’s cradle and center of civilization. The semites and the khazars will bite the dust in the end.
Rough and uncouth savages always lose against the more sophisticated, and this will happen soon.
You should reply to more neocons and write and explain the legalese dodgems in more details to us simple folks.
Written with all sincerity.
He tried this with a major Korean corporation and failed.
These parasites will never be able to infect and lay their eggs in the body of chinese, koreans or other east asians to hollow them from within.
It must be the same Mossad terrorists who made Iraq their stronghold right after the collapse of Saddam government. War on Iraq, among other things was designed to destabilise the entire region.
As soon as the government fell, Mossad went in on NZ passports, setup a temporary bomb making facility in Fallujah. Iraq was rocked with bomb explosions going off in the crowded market places. The frequency was around 3/4 bombs everyday with a kill of 80/100 people. The weird thing was the motive behind such attacks was neither to disrupt the US control nor to gain any kinda control. It was obvious the target was not any change in the status quo but to kill as much as possible. Mossad didn’t even stopped there. The infamous IED’s that killed numerous American soldiers were even manufactured by the Mossad.
While the slaughter of Iraqi’s was in progress, the Jewish aligned/Owned western media conveniently blamed everything on “Islamic terrorism”
Sources:
Zionist Companies Working In Iraq Under Assumed Names by Yaqen News Agency, translated by Muhammad Abu Nasr
Resistance Kills Mossad Agents In Iraq by The Egyptian Gazette
Israel’s Battle In Fallujah by Rashid Khashana, Al-Hayat
Iraq IEDs: Mossad/Zapata Engineering Conspiracy? by Cloak and Dagger; Israeli Made IEDs and US Zapata Engineering made IED Triggers Are Killing US, Canadian And NATO Soldiers by NB Gazette
Israeli Officer Sells Weapons To Terrorists In Iraq by Press TV
Mossad Does Interrogations in Iraqi Jails: Human Rights Group by China Radio International English;
What Were Mossad Agents With Fraudulent New Zealand Passports Doing In Iraq? by Jerry Mazza
CIA Death Squads Operating In Iraq by Henry Michaels
The Baghdad Cathedral Massacre: Zionist Fingerprints All Over
http://theglobal-review.com/lama/content_detail.php?lang=en&id=3391&type=4
Seeing as a form of shaped charges were originally used in the 1940’s, good luck with pinning it on the Iranians. Of course, it would have to depend on Iraqis not having access to historical books but I’m sure you’ll work a way around that.
So far as Marie Colvin is concerned, did she have a visa and the relevant paperwork to be inside Syria?
Uh huh.
But you should have responded to the article, which is what you’re quoting. Not my post.
Soleimani’s responsibility for terror began with his leadership of the IRGC’s Quds Force (~2,000) and it continued to grow over time.. He was in charge while the Iranian military and their proxies were killing Americans and those the U.S. was trying to help. Additional details are available below:
If you do not like the term “senseless butchery” feel free to insert some other phrase that concisely summarizes unnecessary U.S. deaths at Iranian hands.
would love to see that where in Koran
“This despite the authoritative statement of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia that the Koran says it’s flat. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.”
May be another Mufti with official authority can say that Koran has suggested E = MC^2 and that would be also valid .
It’s only terrorism if Muslims do it. What US has been doing to Iran is God’s work soon to be found in the third Jewish temple. LOL
>Iran’s democratically elected government was replaced by a tyrant who ruled ruthlessly over the people for 25 years.
>Most comprehensive cultural war waged on Iran.
>Saddam attacks Iran with US blessings and weapons in a war lasted for 8 years with million of Iranians died and multi-billion dollar infrastructure destroyed.
>US introduces bone crashing sanctions which lasts to this day.
>Provoked ethnic groups to turn against one another.
>Used their power and influence against Iran in the international forums.
>Launched propaganda campaigns, day and night.
>Organised military coups.
>Incited color revolutions to over throw the government.
>Places the malware on Military infrastructure.
>Murdered the scientists.
>Sabotaged the Infrastructure.
>Formed a coalition of unwilling neighbouring countries and threaten them with annihilation.
>Demonize Iran based on blatant lies
>Supported terrorists attacks and other rouge groups like MEK
>Shot down Iran airliner with 298 people on board and declared it a “mistake”
>US diplomats chant “bomb, bomb, bomb, Iran” and openly threaten the supreme leader on Twitter.
And much more,
Richard Kemp whistling ( tweeting) through his back opening
1 Coronavirus: Another 9/11 Moment for the West. My article on Chinese Communist Party culpability, the continuing Chinese Cold War against us and the need for the West to act.
2 Israel is not planning to annex any Palestinian territory. Its proposed implementation of sovereignty over areas of Judea & Samaria are legitimate & in line with international rule of law. You can learn the facts here. https://jns.org/opinion/on-isr
3 Groups behind ICC suits against Israel & US have terrorist ties.
4 Rɪᴄʜᴀʀᴅ Kᴇᴍᴘ ⋁
@COLRICHARDKEMP
India fights back against Chinese aggression. Five Chinese soldiers killed, 11 injured at the China-India border
Koran doesn’t say Earth is flat. Mufti must have been secretly paid by Jews or threatened by Mossad to have said this.
In fact, Koran has some surprising claims about the nature of universe that cosmologists have just discovered. One fine example is this verse:
God expands the skies, verily he enhances his creation to howsoever he wills
The team that discovered that Universe was expanding was led by American astrophysicist Alex Filippenko who noted that he almost fell from his chair upon hearing the results of experiment.
There are other things too such as Black Holes etc in the Koran but you get the idea.
How about:
You’re right, Ace [78].
Perhaps one can overdo the 2-4-6-8, Simplify! Exaggerate! You can certainly make a case that responsible sovereignty originated in late-Roman era Germania.
Globalists hate nationalism but internationalists like it fine. The postwar US kleptocracy loves globalism but it persecuted, purged, and murdered internationalists because their legalism cramped Allen Dulles’ style. Internationalists point out that the US likes illegals because with no labor rights and no migrant rights, they maintain a labor force of helots who can be forced to do anything under any inhuman conditions, and screw all domestic workers with this competition. If the US interpreted its obligations and state duties in good faith, including ILO Conventions 87 and 98 and UDHR Article 13, it would have no reason to let migrants flood in illegally because they would have the same collective bargaining power as US workers.
Rev. Spooner 88,
it’s true this stuff is alien to US citizens because state dogma pushes people to fixate on the constitution, which is essentially a piece of paper that says SEE OTHER SIDE on both sides. As long as you take it seriously, there’s no escape. World standard governance on the other hand,
https://ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/UniversalHumanRightsInstruments.aspx
does not trap you in a US-style totalitarian state. Any middling African shithole adopts enough of this law to curb the worst state overreach. Even US lawyers get brainwashed about this stuff. If you look at a US international law textbook, it hides the instruments – the actual law – and only shows you cherry-picked opinions by hack judges.
“The long-established principle that Washington should respect the sovereignty of other states…. has effectively been abandoned”.
What goes around comes around. The Rest of the World has taken notice, and will repay this folly in kind. Former friends and allies are looking for the exits.
When Washington has no more international friends, it will wrap itself in the flag and look to its own citizens, and they too will give the cold shoulder. Everyone likes to see justice visited upon a fallen hubristic bully.
By November there’ll be nothing worth winning, come to think of it, nothing worth winning right now.
Trump is getting resistance from all quarters for this one. The one thing, actually two or three, that he has going for him to accomplish this is the pandemic, the BLM crap and the fact that Germany is becoming a BLM country. Godspeed Donald. Get more of them out of Korea even sooner.
Korea’s a tougher nut to crack. If you ever wondered why all of your electronics- TVs etc started to be made in Korea it’s simply because after the vicious dictator that the US had supported with your tax dollars was overthrown- 1980? there were a couple of Korean Presidents who wanted to throw the US troops out and engage in rapprochement with the North. This was a no no for the MIC so the Koreans were bought off by “technology Transfers” bypassing a few decades of home grown R&D.
The tens of thousands of well paying US jobs that were lost was of no concern of course.
The New Hope for change lies in the fact that the US no longer has cutting edge technology to sell out.
It is good that it is a tough nut to crack. Most of the world is cracked by vulture capitalism.
Here is the story of South Koreans fight against Paul Singer, Zionist Jewish vulture capitalist.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3164975/Pictured-offensive-Samsung-cartoons-Jewish-U-S-hedge-fund-boss-sparked-anti-Semitism-row-South-Korea.html
Samsung published sketches of the problems that they had with Singer.
This problem with Singer was a big deal in South Korea. It was widely reported in their free MSM, many thousands times freer than our MSM. Here is some of the things said in South Korea about Singer and his cronies.
Brother Nathanael’s latest instalment, My Fellow Jews:
BN drops so many truth bombs in this video, it evokes memories of Israel dropping cluster bombs on Lebanon in 2006.
Concluding paragraphs from BN’s off-the-cuff remarks:
Complete transcript…
“My Fellow Jews”
It’s a call for Jewish action.
And no group can whip up ‘action’ more than Jews.
Exploit a ‘crisis’ too.
“My Fellow Jews: Get In The Fight!” reads the headline.
Well, sure.
Don’t let this ‘black crisis’ go to waste, you “fellow Jews.”
Use it to fight “deeply entrenched systemic racism.”
It’s the new Jewish meme.
You’re going to hear it on every media stream.
And Jews own it all—whether it’s CBS, owned by Sumner Redstone, born Murray Rothstein; or ABC owned by Robert Iger and Alan Braverman; and CNN run by Jeff Zucker and Brian Stelter, and yes NBC, owned by Brian Roberts—until every white takes the Jewish knee.
“Outraged!” reads another headline, the huff and puff of 130 Jewish groups joins the fray.
Not outraged by the rioting, not by the looting, not by the fires of life-endangering criminal arson—but by deeply entrenched “systemic racism” coined by the Jews to mean “WHITE” vice.
Just make the word “white” synonymous with “racist” and you’re swimming in Jewry’s swamp.
Deceptive waters too.
Here’s Jacob Frey, Jewish mayor of Minneapolis, bowing before the golden calf of George Floyd—a criminal worthy of Jewish worship—sprinkled with Fry’s staged sobs and theatrical shakes.
It was Fry who incited the rioters to burn down Minneapolis with his cries of deeply entrenched “systemic racism” in order to advance his tribe’s plan to destroy the white man.
And now Fry demands that Federal tax dollars—earned by the white goy—should rebuild his city.
Don’t be deceived.
Jews—like Fry, like Greenblatt, like Gorelick—don’t care about blacks but only to use them as lackeys to destroy a White Christian political bloc, the only bloc that can oppose Jewish hegemony.
Jewry’s scheme is to fragment White Christian society into a myriad of races and creeds through mass immigration.
Then they follow it up by eviscerating White Christian culture.
Cutting down holidays like Christmas, purging traditions like the confederate flag at NASCAR,and toppling statues of white heroes, is Step Two in Jewry’s white eradication plan.
Step Three is to create a collective masochism among whites who are infused by Jewish academia with self-hatred for the ‘guilt’ of deeply entrenched “systemic racism.”
Jews have always considered whites as an inferior species, now they got the white goys to believe it themselves.
You see, these well-heeled Jews, pretending to be in “solidarity” with blacks, are monitoring “extremist groups”—those white deplorables—who rightly blame George Soros for fomenting the chaos.
Truth seeps out, even by lying Jews, it’s “chaos” not “peaceful protests.”
Now I grew up as a Jew and behind closed doors Jews call blacks “schwartzas” and “schooks.”
Not only that, but Jews consider it a disgrace to live in a black neighborhood if forced to by hard times.
And it’s all propped up by the Jewish Talmud which tags blacks as sub-human, a lower species, just a notch above apes and monkeys.
“My Fellow Jews” gives the lie its naked face.
“This is a pivotal moment in our history. We must ask ourselves what can we do to safeguard a society that works for justice for all people.”
All people?
Will “fellow Jews” safeguard justice for the Arab Palestinians whose lands “fellow Jews” stole.
Not a single “moment” will “pivot” for the injustice perpetrated there in any Jewish history book.
You see, Jews will cheer on the annihilation of non-Jewish property by calling it “peaceful protesting.”
But don’t go over the kosher boundary line. [Clip]
[”I’m a leader of this FTP Movement, it means a lot of things. It can mean Free The People, it can mean For The People, it can also mean, Fire To Property.”]
That’s arson, a criminal offense.
But Jewish groups are fine with crimes as long as it’s “white property” that’s torched. [Clip]
[”Today I’m giving a demonstration from Barclay’s Center at 6 pm to City Hall, and that’s the first stop, and we’re hoping De Blasio and Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction. But if they don’t, then next stop is the Diamond District. And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap.”]
Now, the Diamond District is where Hasidic Jews do their jewelry business.
And talk is awfully cheap for Jews as long “burn baby burn” sets white things on fire.
But once a “scwhartza” says he’ll burn down Jewish things, like the Diamond District, well, that’s a No Go Zone.
Swat Teams will come out in droves with Jewish charges of “domestic terrorism.”
And that’s why the “FTP schwartza,” that ‘apostate’ protester, is now in jail.
“My fellow Jews” is all about what’s good for the Jews.
But if it turns sour every Swat Team Goy will be called out to avenge Jewry’s anti-white ploy.
–
+BN off the cuff
The Civil Rights Movement was big when I was a Jewish kid in the 50’s and 60’s.
We all knew that the ACLU and other Jewish groups were behind the Movement and funded the NAACP.
Rabbi Abraham Heschel especially propped up “colored” leaders like Martin Luther King as “NAACP poster boys.”
Then came my early teens and Malcom X frightened the hell out of every single Yid. [Clip]
[”And that Jew running around here talking about Nazis are nothing but Nazis themselves. Always running around here trying to make you get sympathetic for him. The Jew is the master at that. Make you shed crocodile tears for what happened to him in Germany.”]
Call a Jew a “Nazi” and he’ll hang you.
It’s reserved to smear any one who calls them out. [Clip]
[”Don’t let no Jew get up in your face and make you cry for him. Ask him what happened when his forefathers when our forefathers were being brought over here as slaves. And some of these blue-eyed Jews are going to walk away from here and say that I’m saying something anti-Semitic. Anti-hell!”]
It’s a three-way game the Jew plays.
First, he diverts white prejudice off the Jew—(who screws the whites every day)—onto the black with images of looting.
Second, the Jew turns blacks against whites by saying it’s the white man who bleeds them when all the while it’s the Jew.
Third, the Jew turns white prejudice against whites themselves by presenting “systemic racism” as “institutionalized.”
It drills-in the guilt since it’s the European whites who built the institutions of Western civilization then allowed the alien Jew desecrate them.
Then the parasitic Jew preys on the black to his own gain. [Clip]
[”It is Jews who control the economy of Harlem and use it for themselves and for the benefit of Israel. And they got nerve enough to walk around here joining some NAACP or CORE and think we’re going to be blind to what they’re doing to us. That’s not anti-Semitic. That’s just plain intelligent.”]
Just the facts, man, just the facts. [Clip]
[”You know, I was on a program here in New York on Channel 13 in which I made a statement concerning how the Jews control about 80% of the economy in most Negro communities across the country. And the Jews organized themselves and wouldn’t let that thing come back on Channel 13. The Jews believe in censorship more than anybody else. All you got to do is talk about the Jews and you will find that all papers will close up on you. They can’t take it. They can’t take any criticism.”]
Too much truth for the Jews.
So three weeks later Malcom X got shot by a likely paid-for-assassination the Jews tried to pin on Louis Farrakhan who credibly denied it.
So the blacks are now stuck with CNN’s black-rights poster boy, Van Jones.
He’s an “Uncle Hymie,” a hired hand, paid to vilify the white man.
But everyone sees CNN’s scheme—social distancing is fine as long as it kills off the middle class—but rioters get a free pass.
My fellow Americans, white or black.
If we unite as fellow Christians to recall our holy days trampled on by Christ-hating Jews…
…And bring our Biblical views back to the public square seized by the same, free-speech-hating Jews, we have a chance to save America from Jewish ruin.
If we do, Jewry’s three-way game will not hold sway.
http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1446
Yeah Chung Hee Park. I used to read the NY Times back then and you could read through the lines and see the American organizations busy at work keeping SKorea in line. Sad about all the jobs lost.
Appropriate that the pic at the top of article has pompeo with backdrop of FDD, Foundation for Defense of Democracies
This is a very extreme zionist org with deep ties to trump admin, very well funded by zionist oligarchs, and is virolently anti-iran and very strongly supporting israel.
To read their tweets and articles, it is as if pompeo is merely reciting their talking points. State Dept personnel have also co-authored anti-iran hit pieces with personnel from FDD.
To call them the shadow state dept would be obvious.
Wow! Carpet lie-bombing… Painfully obvious Taqiyya deception…
Trying to drive a wedge between those who share Judeo-Christian values is never going to work. The TRUTH is that Muslims prey on Infidels (Jews & Christians).
How do Muslims treat Jewish holy sites? They try to burn them: (1)
There is no doubt that your arsonist, Mohammad Mahdi, was a devout Muslim.
Please… Stop lying… You are only embarrassing yourself.
I think the Palestinians were wronged by the Israelites, but to me it’s like rats and snakes quarreling. The Quran and Hadith show Islam wants to take over the world, so I just don’t have much sympathy for them, but will admit the Palestinians were wronged. I wish the USA would just do away with both and establish its own rule in that part of the world. As long as there are Jews and Muslims together in the same area there will never be peace. Muhammad killed Jews, the Jews returned the favor and chased off some Muslims. It’s just a thousand year old turf war. Time to end it once and for all in my opinion.
You are a sick f***. You respond to words from Bro Nat, a Christian who calls for black and white Christians to unite against the enemy of both, the ruthless manipulators who would pit them against each other in their twisted plan for “What’s good for the Jews?”, and somehow you contrive to pin it on the Muslims! Then you howl about Judeo-Christian values, a non-existent recent creation of those same Jews who would control their confused Fundamentalist Christian pawns with this unicorn. Judeo values are Talmudic values; they are the sick values of choseness and supremacy. Christian values are universalist; they are the values of a brotherhood of men.
Get f’ing lost! How about the US navy bringing an Iranian Civilian aircraft over the PERSIAN GULF with 292 passenger and crew? The US chemical warfares shipped to F’ing Saddam Hossein and killing close 100,000 young men! Some still barley alive but getting wasted very slowly!
With Liberty and Justice for Some: A Play in One Act
Scene One
Federal Court for the Southern District of Manhattan, Present Day, Opening Arguments for the Prosecution in U.S.A. v. Iran.
Conseller Shaughn: Your honor, the prosecution will demonstrate beyond a shadow of doubt that the Islamic Republic of Iran is guilty of not tolerating threats to their sovereignty. Crippling U.S. sanctions, intelligence operations aimed at regime change, the military occupation of neighboring Iraq and Afghanistan, and the de facto administration of America by an unabashedly bellicose Israel must be blithely dismissed as insubstantial causes underlying Iranian conduct toward America.
By diminishing the significance of these facts while weaving a tapestry of half-truths and lies by omission, it is our hope that your honor will consider villifying Iran to the tune of $1 billion dollars, post haste.
Thank you.
Judge Feingroper: Thank you, conseller. Let’s hear the defense.
Looks to empty chair opposite Consellor Shaughn.
Judge Feingroper: Very well, then.
The ex parte judgment of this Court finds in favor of the prosecution. I order all of Iran’s assets impounded and sold at auction, the lion’s share of which shall be divided between ShuratHaDin and the Estate of Elie Wiesel, the remaining pittance to be allocated among a smattering of token Gentiles in exchange for their perfunctory display of anti-Iran sentiment.
Case dismissed with prejudice.
Bangs gavel. Who’s next?
Bailiff: Palestine v. U.S.A.
Judge Feingroper [Appearing annoyed]: Case dismissed with prejudice!
Bangs gavel.
The Quran and Hadith show Islam wants to take over the world.
Even if there are Muslims who advance this perspective, none of them are uniform in their understanding of what this implies. This reality, along with the fact that there is not a single nation-state on earth whose administration is representative of the shari’ah originating in the 7th century Hijaz, renders fear of a cartoonish Islamic takeover highly irrational.
As long as there are Jews and Muslims together in the same area there will never be peace.
Probably only for the last century or so, since zionists began their displacement project in earnest. Before the late 19th century, the history of Jewish-Muslim relations throughout dar al-Islam was, with very few exceptions, largely pacific.
But public schools, television and even the internet either omit or marginalize this aspect of history. Over one millennium of relative peace among Jews, Christians, and Muslims whitewashed or distorted by the usual suspects, for whom demonization of Islam and Muslims remains a primary objective.
Muhammad killed Jews, the Jews returned the favor and chased off some Muslims.
The Prophet established terms of comity with the Jewish tribes of Medina when he first encountered them and they pledged loyalty to him. After their best and brightest rabbi defected to the Muslim camp, those same tribes tribes began to confederate with enemy Arabs and instigate conflict at every possible opportunity, thereby violating terms of peace.
Of course, you won’t learn this unless you take a genuine interest in the subject and actually study the primary source material.
100 Bucks A123 is a Chosenite! He’s is trying to confuse the identity by wearing a fake persona. He doesn’t give a damn about Christ And Christians, it’s the chosen tribe he serves.
>and somehow you contrive to pin it on the Muslims!
That’s the default Jewish position on any discussion. Turn the focus towards the Muslims and keep emphasising how bad and evil they’re. A mind trick played at the consciousness level which forces the readers to assume, that Jews are righteous since they are battling it out against evil.
> Muhammad killed Jews, the Jews returned the favor and chased off some Muslims.
Liar. Read and learn before throwing your imaginative fantasies as facts. When Muslims migrated to Yethreb, Arabs who lived there alongside Jews signed a treaty called “Joint defence of Medina” from the Pagan Arabs who were in pursuit of the Muslims.
Jews did what they usually do, stabbed in the back and conspired with the Pagan Arabs to invade Median. Happened thrice. They also carried out two assassination attempts on important Muslim figures in Yethreb. A particular Muslim in Yethreb use to call them “snake up the sleeve”
Also, Muslims and Jews lived perfectly fine in the Occupied Spain and Portugal under Muslim rule for eight centuries, no quarrel there so what is it that you’re suggesting ? There are plenty of Jews living in Morocco. Have you heard of any quarrels there ?
Idiot!
Thanks for presenting the facts, but calling your correspondent a liar and an idiot is counterproductive, even if true.
Stick to the facts. They’re sufficient.