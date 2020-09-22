"A Peace Deal Like No Other"

It is odd that the White House is gloating over its claimed peace agreement in the Middle East at the same time as one of the signatories is bombing Syria, Lebanon and Gaza. It all suggests that peace in the region will exclude designated enemies and the friends of those enemies, since the ties among the three parties – Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain – is transparently in part an offensive alliance directed against Iran and its friends, to include Syria and Lebanon. A significant amount of the horse trading that preceded the gala signing ceremony in the White House involved who would get what advanced American weapons down the road. The UAE wants F-35 fighter bombers while Israel is already asking for $8 billion for more top-level weapons from the U.S. taxpayer to maintain its “qualitative edge” over its new found friends.
For the more sagacious readers who chose to ignore what took place, a short recap is in order. Last Tuesday President Trump hosted a White House signing ceremony during which Israel established formal ties with the two Arab states. The agreement was dubbed the Abraham Accord because it purports to build on the foundation provided by the fraternity, as one might put it, of the three Abrahamic religions, namely Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. More specifically, it created the mechanism for diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between Israel and the two Arab countries. It should be observed that both the UAE and Bahrain are close to being client states of the U.S. Bahrain is in fact the home port of the U.S. Fifth Fleet that operates in the region and it also hosts headquarters of the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT). Both countries have long had de facto semi-secret relations with Israel on security issues and Israelis have been able to travel to them as long as they do not do so on an Israeli passport. And they both also know that the road to improving already good relations with Washington passes through Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally attended the ceremony, together with the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain. Trump enthused “We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history” and presented a replica gold key to the White House to Netanyahu. It is not known if the two Arab ministers received anything beyond a “don’t let the door hit you in the ass on your way out.”
The president observed that the two Arab nations were the third and fourth to normalize relations with Israel, following on Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, and predicted that five more Arab countries might soon also recognize Israel. Oman and Qatar, which hosts the major U.S. airbase at Al-Udeid, are likely to be next in line as both have close ties to the United States and have never exhibited much hardline anti-Israeli fervor. The claim made before the signing, that Israel would stand down on its plan to annex much of the Palestinian West Bank as a quid pro quo for the agreement was not discussed at all, nor was it part of the document. It is generally believed that Israel will wait until after the U.S. election to make its move.
The Palestinians, who have been on the receiving end of Israeli nation-building were not invited. There were some demonstrations by Palestinians in Gaza and Ramallah denouncing the signing as it took place, together with chanting that “Palestine isn’t for sale.” Indeed, Palestinians are more-or-less invisible in Washington, having had their representational office closed by Trump in 2018 after he had been shown a fabricated video by Netanyahu in which Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas appeared to be calling for the murder of children. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also viewed the video and informed the president that it was an obvious fabrication, but Trump was convinced by it.
The U.S. media, always inclined to applaud anything that advances Israeli interests, registered its approval of the agreement. And there were calls for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump for his miraculous achievement, not as ridiculous as it sounds as it is at least as well deserved as the one that was given to Barack Obama. Trump the peacemaker has a nice ring to it, and it quite possibly pay off for the president in terms of votes and political contributions. Indeed, if one looks at the White House ceremony dyspeptically, it becomes clear that the whole event was staged for political purposes to advance GOP interests in the upcoming election. If it changes anything on the ground at all it actually worsens the chances for peace in the region. The UAE and Bahrain are now locked into a unified effort to oppose Iran by military force if necessary, with open support from Israel plus covert aid from Saudi Arabia as well as the full backing of the United States.
One might reasonably argue that the agreement was a win for Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, as they have succeeded in obliging the U.S. to support their own regional security interests for the foreseeable future. The media, defense contractors and politicians bought and paid for by Israel will be able to assert that the U.S. must retain significant forces in the region to defend Israel and friendly Arab states against the largely fictitious “Iranian menace.” It is unfortunately a major setback for United States efforts to limit its exposure to any and all political developments in an increasingly unstable Middle East. If the White House had really wanted to disengage from the quagmire that it has found itself in, it was an odd way to go about it.
And the Palestinians are left with nowhere to go, the presumption being that with lessening Arab support they will be reduced to begging Israel (and the U.S.) for a deal that will reduce them to the status of helots. That conclusion just might make them desperate and could trigger a new and even more bloody intifada.
The downside of the agreement is already beginning to play out as the United States is preparing to unilaterally impose sanctions on Iran that will include possible seizure of Iranian ships in international waters, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also warned Russia and China against trying to sell weapons to Tehran. One might well ask, how exactly does Pompeo propose to do that? Will he shoot down Russian transport planes or sink Chinese and Russian flagged ships? How does one go from being crazy to being batshit crazy, and what about all those Americans and others who would prefer not to be on the receiving end of a nuclear exchange?
Trita Parsi, who follows the situation in the Middle East closely, has suggested that Pompeo might even be planning an October Surprise, which might amount to some kind of provocation or even a false flag operation that would result in open conflict with Iran with the U.S. arguing that the fighting is both lawful and defensive in nature.
Such as suggestion might be considered insanity, but there are signs that the U.S. in heightening its delegitimization campaign against Iran. Unconfirmable allegations from anonymous U.S. government sources are surfacing about an alleged Iranian plot to kill the U.S. Ambassador in South Africa. And, as of Saturday, Washington is now implementing its new sanctions regime and there is a distinct possibility that an Iranian vessel in the Persian Gulf might be seized, forcing Iran to respond. The U.S. Navy has already intercepted four Greek flagged tankers in the Atlantic Ocean on their way to Venezuela, claiming they were carrying Iranian petroleum products, which were then confiscated. Given the demonstrated propensity to use armed force, anything is possible. The thinking in the White House might be that a containable war against a recognized enemy might be just the ticket to win in November. Of course, once the fighting starts it might not work out that way.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation (Federal ID Number #52-1739023) that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is https://councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is [email protected].
Whilst the US grows ever closer in aiding Israel’s strategic goals, are Jews in America about to get a rude awakening? Netflix, CNN, Disney are all on the nose, as are the tech giants, as are major sports teams. How long until the public join the dots and see the common thread that links the leadership of all these defacto “enemies of the people”?
Yeah, that makes a lot of sense, it’s like preparing the “Bay of Pigs” for the Biden administration so that he cannot return to the omly sensible policy of the Obama administration, should Trump not make it to his second term.
Obviously, our “intelligence [sic] community” with its bosses abroad, is hedging its bets for the November election!
And what about the deal between Serbia and Kosovo signed in front of Trump where Israeli interests, which should have nothing to do with this issue, were prioritised (condemnation and branding of Hamas and Hizbolah as terrorist organisations, relocation of embassy to Jerusalem)? What’s going on there? Who’s pulling whose strings?
I think the Serbian president may have also got that replica gold key to the White House.
But surely by now, after so many peace deals, even Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.
With all dominoes dropped into place and the pressure ratcheted up, even if the US had a national epiphany (fat chance) and minded their own interests all of a sudden there is precious little they could do differently.
Orange Man is right (ouch!) on that the US don´t need oil from the Gulf, but the ability to deny it to others (China, Japan, Europe) and/or keep it denominated in $$$ is vital – and hinges on Bahrain.
“And they both also know that the road to improving already good relations with Washington passes through Israel.”
In my opinion, it is the other way around and that israel/zionazis use the usa as their front. It works better for these uae//bahrain colonies to kow tow to israel by way of israel’s american colony. Same really for all these western aligned “Arab” countries being brought on board the zionazi-gay “let’s get the goys to knock out Iran for us” geoplan.
“Trump enthused “We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history” and presented a replica gold key to the White House to Netanyahu.”
The trump quisling has got to be the most pathetic quisling in history. Excellent commentary from Giraldi. The trump regime keeps the pressure up for their desperate “greater” israeli owners. This is the main use for the usa by the zpc, it is their “muscle” as well as their diplomatic front, diplomatic being applied very loosely here regarding the neanderthal/neocon trump likudite quislings.
Protestantism has been annexed by Judaism ever since the Saxon and Anglo-Saxons dissolved their monasteries. If it hasn’t worked in 500 years (Atheist Vegan Adolf’s boog notwithstanding) — it is certainly not likely now, and certainly not in the new Zion. Look East.
Pretty long.
Another excellent expose by Dr. Phil Giraldi on the hi-jacking of US foreign policy by the give all for Israel Kushner-Bibi White House.
Another bill to the US tax payer hidden by our Zio owned and controlled MSM. The MAGA types keep dancing that Trump is the savior of the US and foreign policy has nothing to do with domestic policy. Oh really, with all the ongoing wars on behalf of Greater Israel.
The Trump campaign should change their hats to MIGA, Make Israel Greater Again of course at the expense of the USA and the run-down working or non-working citizen.
As one old Sage, not remembered here, once said people get the government that they deserve;/i
We sure got ours since 1963.
Crazy Phil wants the USA to side with the islamic sharia dictatorship of Hamas over the Pro-American Oil Arabs who help keep the world economy flowing and buy tons of imports from America, not just military.
Thank you Mr Giraldi. Quite a few of us have been saying the same thing in our comments here on Unz. Just one addition, to what you have said, while one of the parties is bombing Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, another is bombing Yemen.
Imho, Trump’s “peace” deals look a lot like preparations for war, something like the “peace” deals nazi Germany signed eighty years ago, among others with pre-WW2 Yugoslavia. Unfortunately, the Arabs in the ME are not the Serbs of 1941. Heck, not even the Serbs of 2020 are the Serbs of 1941.
I hate to keep hold the executive to a very tough line. But my vote has been costly to me.
So of the still no huge Nobel achievement, but it is a start.
Now only about thirteen more countries in the region needed to sign onto some deal of normal relations to go.
The tankers were Liberian-flagged, not “Greek-flagged.”
Warmongering and the unquenchable thirst for blood have become so integral to our body politic. Almost to the point of leaders ensuring continuity from the genocidal mania beginning in the nation’s founding. Except those pulling the strings of late are Zionist Jews and their limitless power together with their Jewish agents inside the country whose loyalty is first and foremost to Israel. The greater tragedy is “We the People” are as impotent at home as Palestinians are in their homeland. Peace agreement my ass.
What peace? The Gulf stooges were never at war with Israel. These traitors only purpose is get out of their caves and make it know that they serving Anglo-Zionism. They have always collaborated with Israel and the U.S. to destroy progressive Arab nations, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, among others. Their main service to the West is to distort and “blackened” the names of Arabs and Muslims.
The Gulf stooges remain backwards and corrupt. They have nothing to do with Islam and Arabs. They are serving the enemies of Arabs and Muslims, wasting their people’s resources on Western decadence. The Fascist Israeli regime will use the stooges to spy on and threaten Iran and other Muslim nations.
I repeat, the Gulf traitors and Western stooges have never been at war with Israel, and they have nothing to do with Palestine and the Palestinian people. Palestine remains under Jewish-fascist military occupation.
Thanks Vojkan,
How can the MSM parade this charade of PEACE DEAL unceasingly played for days without mentioning a peep about the ongoing Israeli bombing of the defenseless and starved Gaza concentration camp:
Or the Jerusalem embassy move of Trump’s without commenting about the continued demolition of Palestinian homes, to be replaced by exclusive Jewish only housing, maybe Israel needs Civil Rights legislation that the SPLC helped to write for the USA.
Yes sure we have in America a Free and Independent Press —— sure whatever the MSM says about themselves, always nice when you can grade yourself.
Disappointingly, the American public seems content and satisfied with our Hollywood -MSM based Washington political theatre —- oh well where can I get my MIGA (Make Israel Greater Again) hat?.
Based on recent events, I’d say we’re definitely into Act 3…
As I’ve previously indicated, their plan (see Oded Yinon or A Clean Break) can be characterized as consisting of three phases:
Act I – Remove Sunni regimes that are hostile to the villa in the jungle (see Iraq and Libya)
Act II – Take a “Sunni turn” by supporting Sunni terrorist organizations (see al-Qaida, IS, al-Nusra Front, etc,) to destabilize the regimes that make up the Shia Crescent (Iran, Syria, Hezbollah)
Act III – Prod KSA to lead the Sunnis in a long and bloody sectarian war against the Shia Crescent, led by Iran
A Neo liberal (Peace) deal
He deserves a Noble Shabbos Goy Price.
clearly you have the correct understanding: Israel uses the USA to extort from those it governs. But how was this made possible? Answer. Copyright and patents <=are monopolies made by congress from hot thin air as they passed monopoly creating and enforcing laws one after the other. Rule of law is what Israel controls; and that control has allowed nearly all American technology to be transferred from American colleges and Universities to Israel controlled universities and think tanks.. worldwide..
The theft of a nations technology was made possible by patent and copyright and privatization of public services.. the theft of a nations industry was made possible by patents and copyrights, and pushed very hard by useless nearly meaningless application of protect the environment regulation.
to make everything come home again merely remove the laws that made these monopolies (patents and copyrights) from hot thin air possible). Overnight in minutes there will be 100 maybe thousands of new companies instead of one great big Microsoft.
This is actually an info packed comment that’s at the heart of the matter, and if anyone is curious enough to want to flesh out the details (fat chance, I know), Christopher Hollis explains that and much more in his “The Two Naitons,”(1937).
Link here: https://ia600708.us.archive.org/27/items/ChristopherHollis-TheTwoNations1937/HOLLISChristopher-The_Two_Nations_1937.pdf
Here’s a sample (p74),
We’ve been muddling through now because of machinery and cheap energy which translate into increased productivity. However, we still have not solved the problem of the parasites and probably never will.
Caves? Buy a map, jackass.
Astute analysis as usual Geo!
Followed by:
Act IV After the Shias and Sunnis have wiped each other out, the zionist entity extends its borders to the R. Nile in Egypt to the R. Euphrates in what was Syria-Iraq
Cheers!
Oh, here we go again with the mindless Nazi bashing and senseless propagation of stale and overused threadbare Zionist and Commie propaganda. When will we get over it? The peace deals were real until undermined by the usual suspects who were not about to tolerate any plans but their own.
The truth is that Germany was an obstacle to the plans of the blood and gold thirsty one world crowd so it had to be demonized and crushed which is essentially the problem that Giraldi’s always excellent articles address.
Iran could supply oil — it did for many decades.
It has a pent-up market of intelligent people many of whom still remember working with, trading with and being educated with and in USA.
When US had good relations with Iran, it enjoyed relative peace & prosperity.
Notice that as Zionists gained power in & over US, things tended more & more decidedly toward the crapper?
We’re at the swirling in the bowl stage.
I don’t know what the others got but the rumour here in Serbia is that Vučic’s replica is made of plastic, not gold. And every Serb with at least half a brain is very, very unhappy with what he signed. There’s also a persistent rumour that he has the same intimacy preferences as Grenell which explains him agreeing to lobby for LGBT rights when dealing with “homophobic” countries.
Nope, the peace deals weren’t real. Save some resistance movements, there was no good in WW2, only bad and worse, and from the point of view of the people whose countries nazi Germany occupied, the worst were the nazis.
Like all of Trump’s deals and proclamations.
The Arabs, pro American or not, need money and have to keep selling their oil. It doesn’t matter what sort of government a middle east country has or, like Libya, even no government at all, the oil continues to flow.
If the past is an indicator…decades.
I love all these “Peace Deals” down through the years. They all lead to the same place – more war. In the case of the jews and Arabs, it’s not “war” – It’s vendetta.
The Bahraini “king” Hamad is a Sunni tyrannizing a Shia majority. He does this by filling the police and military with Sunni Pakistanis.
“King” sounds very traditional. He is actually a modern dictator occupying the country. He abolished the parliament to rule on his own.
Hamad’s main income is refining oil for Saudi Arabia, across the bridge. He is their lackey. It is no coincidence that he allows the U.S. fleet a base in the country.
During the Arab Spring, Arabs rose up against pro-Israel tyrants, from Morocco to Yemen. In many nations they achieved concessions, rights for the people. This happened in Morocco, for example, and in Kuwait. The thieving Yemeni dictator was toppled.
In Bahrain peaceful democracy protests were attacked by Haman. Their camp was attacked in the middle of the night, people were dragged away to be tortured. These were mostly Shia, but also Sunnis.
Haman even destroyed the Pearl Roundabout the protesters had been camping by. This was a beautiful monument that you could find on Bahraini postcards. He destroyed it to not make it a symbol for the peaceful democracy protests. This is like destroying the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Tanks rolled in across the bridge from Saudi Arabia to help crush the protests. Bahrain is in practice occupied territory. It’s just that the tanks don’t have to stay around, since they are right next door.
Philip Giraldi being a scion of postbellum immigrants as opposed to those of us whose forebears came over in the antebellum waves doesn’t know about the Anglo-Saxon xenia (a Greek word meaning hospitality)… now if the protocol called for a replica gold key of the Whitehouse be given to the usurer then the slave traders were gifted a replica copper key to the outhouse on the South Lawn. Fair’s fair, no?
The Palestinians ought to have figured out by now that the UN, the Gulf Arabs, Egypt, the Arab League, Uncle Sam, etc., etc. are not going to help them get a state of their own. Nor are Abbas, the PA or the PLO, which are nothing more than adjuncts to israeli policies of occupation and theft. The first thing that ought to go are the time serves in the PA whom israel and the US keep in power to suppress Palestinian resistance.
Given Luther’s excessive fascination with excrement, and strong echoes of this fascination with discharged biomass also prevalent in Talmud, the question remains if there was ever an “annexation”.
Good one! Which “friends” are these, Mr. Giraldi?
Is it Russia? Nyet. They must have taught you guys something back in CIA about the history between Russia and Iran, nyet?
Is it China? The other big “friend” of Iran that in concert with other “friend” Russia, joined forced with “[not] friends” of Iran to put it in strangling sanctions boxes in the United Nations? Btw, the details are not public but “friend” of Iran, Communist China, got a very sweet deal on all sorts of matters. We also know “friend” Russia is super happy that Iran is not pumping 6 mpd like it did before the glorious revolution of the moronic Iranians.
Maybe it is Turkey, the “friend”? Consult your history books.
The Palestinians? Iran’s “friends” who are happy to take Iranian money but call Iranians “Ajam” and at a drop of a Saddam hat go and support “[not] friend” invading Iran?
Iran has no “friends”. The crypto-masons running the ‘Islamic Republic of Akhoond Liberté, Phoney égalité, Cryptic fraternité’ have used it as the key actor in their on-going (40 yrs+) geopolitical re-arrangements, and in the interim have denuded Iranians of their wealth, liberty, future, and sovereignty. The only consolation for Iranians is that they are not the only moronic nation on this planet. There is a long list predating their historic fiasco.
Here’s a good read as to what’s going on. Though this audience will no doubt blow a gasket:
https://asiatimes.com/2020/09/donald-trumps-lonely-victory-in-the-middle-east/
Whether you agree, or in all likelihood here, not, it’s just noise if you’re not thinking geopolitically like Spengler.
The US pissed away its post-Cold War ‘unipolar moment,’ with the three figurehead presidents preceding Trump allowing China to win the period, hands down, In the Middle East, the Obama Administration worked overtime to similarly gift Iran regional hegemony over the Arab world.
Many foreign states and factions were and remain allied against Trump, awaiting his removal by any means necessary. None more loudly and proudly than Iran. Understandably so since a President Hillary would have finished Obama’s project — Iran’s rise to dominance.
Would that the plan was our ejection from the region. Nope, we were slated to stay put to fund the whole shebang.
Memories are short. No one other than me seems to remember Iran’s assault on the American embassy in Iraq, using its “Iraqi militias.” Coordinated with Democrats and anti-Trump military personalities, it was timed to coincide with Impeachment. A bald attempted replay of the Iranian Hostage Crisis that ran until Election Day 1980, sinking Carter’s reelection.
I won’t reinvent the wheel here. Suffice it to say that Trump has neutralized the risk of this sort of October Surprise, just as he did with their vile op to murder 50 or so “tripwire” American military personnel on the Turkey/Syria border for election purposes against Trump.
I have to play devil’s advocate here…
Trump has been dealing with jews all of his life. From real estate and business transactions, he KNOWS how they operate. He knows of their shystering, double-dealing, lies, obfuscations, and unsavory business practices.
It appears that Trump is giving israel everything it wants–so far.
Knowing Trump, when it comes to business, he will expect something in return.
The first shoe dropped when Trump moved the U S embassy to jerusalem.
The second shoe hasn’t dropped yet.
It will be interesting to see what Trump exacts from israel.
It just may be something that israel isn’t going to like.
The second shoe may be the recognition of Gaza as an independent country.
Now THAT would certainly twist the jews’ shorts.
And to add to the good news, there is now an American Jewish Museum on the mall in Washington, D.C.
@JoaoAlfaiate
The time serves in the PA are not ‘kept’ in power by either the US or Israel. This is boilerplate Arab propaganda, that seeks to hide its own treachery, corruption, and cowardice by always blaming outside sources. Every Arab politician who ever existed can be bought by a few $ million in Zurich and a supply of European whores. The overwhelming problem for the poor downtrodden Arabs is not the US or Israel – it’s that they are Arabs.
Great comment Lot. Phil is a frustrated CIA spook who was brushed aside as a nuisance because his ideas were useless in this world we live in. Now he earns his daily bread flogging those same ideas that are intelligent only to some of the fools here. Oh, and let us not forget that Phil collects a generous pension from the very same government he flagellates. I dont blame him. I would do the same !
However I would like to add that I dont care who the US sides with as long as I can gas up as I please (my SUV is a gasoline hog ) and keep my nuts toasty in winter. And those countries who dont want to side with us and give us what we want ?
Well……….if they have no respect for democracy then we will have to bring democracy to them.
Iran and many other countries have lots of oil for sale. There’s no need to prop up these bootlicking Gulf monarchies. And besides, they’ll sell their oil to whoever has the money anyway. The yachts, coke and Ukrainian hookers don’t pay for themselves you know.
Just downloaded that book,
Will give it a go,
Cheers.
That’s worked out so well in Iraq and Afghanistan right? How about spending those hundreds of billions of dollars on bettering the lives of Americans rather than spreading unwanted “democracy” around the world?
Another addition worth mentioning.
There is a reasonable possibility that the Beirut harbor “Ammonium Nitrate explosion” had actually been the result of Israel and the US using a new type of weapon, a pure fusion thermonuclear bomb with no radioactive fallout.
Such weapons have been under development in the US under Israeli supervision since 2006, following a technological breakthrough made by the Sandia Los Alamos Laboratories. This breakthrough lead a large overhaul of the US’ nuclear arsenal:
https://snakeriveralliance.org/2012/04/rival-u-s-labs-in-arms-race-to-build-safer-nuclear-bomb/
Pure fusion nuclear weapons can be dialed down at will, and are undetectable nuclear weapons with only ordinary helium as by-product.
They are not a fantasy: the general public is not aware of their existence because they are developed within a niche branch of Physics, called MHD (Magnetohydrodynamics) which has only military applications, and which researchers therefore won’t communicate about their works.
This is a zionist deal to set up Iran and Syria for an all out war once Trump gets a 2nd term and if Biden gets in, it will be the same thing, the ZUSS is going to attack Iran and Syria and this will probably be the result of a false flag aka the Gulf of Tonkin or the USS Liberty, in any event, the ZUSS will go to war for the zionists in 2021.
#36
Sure he is expecting something in return, to remain King of the Hill, but the King has no clothes as the Zio-Israeli gang he fronts for has stripped America bare of its moral integrity, principles of governance, diplomatic standing, political independence, national wealth, military arsenal and hi-technologies, etc, and etc.
As Netanyahu is so famously quoted and requoted from the the secret recordings at that famous (Green’s ?) bar in Jerusalem 12 years back (see VT archives):
America is big enough to take the hit ….. and over and over.
Can you kindly drop the Qanon nonsense, that he has a secret plan to turn the tables? Why would he not just do it from day one?? The plan is unfolding in front of our eyes and out in the open, to serve his Zio-Israeli masters head over heel. He Literally Handed Over the Key of the USA over to Netanyahu, a symbolic gesture to confirm the actual hand over.
After watching the Comedy Hour of fake peace signing ceremonies, get with viewing the Real Drama unfolding in the Political back rooms of the USA that is taking us all on a one way and down hill roller coaster ride to you know where…
Would Donald Trump be President without his Son in Law ?
Please substantiate that claim. The one with the Soviets doesn’t count.
Without credible substantiation, I’m going with these,
“Memories are short. No one other than me seems to remember Iran’s assault on the American embassy in Iraq”.
Certainly your memory is even shorter. You forgot all dirty things america did to IRAN? The deliberate shoot down of commercial aircraft killing hundreds of innocent passengers is just one of them we will never forget.
Of course it worked out well in Iraq and Afghanistan. Those countries are now rubble and like so many useless pawns swept from the chess board. Make no mistake about it, sooner or later Iraq oil will be ours. We will control the country and its resources one way or the other. Many people’s lives in America were enriched, not all though LOL but that is how the world works. There is only so much meat on the table and some must get more than others.
We continue to spread democracy wanted or not on the rest of the world. In a classroom with some students behaving well and others defiant, the Teacher must discipline the malingers and malignant….with a cane if necessary.
Why should it be any different with the USA ?
Actually, Henry VIII was not an Anglo-Saxon, he was a Welsh Celt.
The fact that many others before Luther were looking to reform the RC Church escapes most people. Luther’s (and others) beef was that things like indulgences had nothing to do with “God’s word”, they were political creations of the Church and issued by whim.
The revolt in Germany had less to do with Church doctrine than the Northern German Princes wanting to be freed from the iron fist trading policy of the Holy Roman Empire that restricted their commerce.
Nobody likes being occupied by strangers from another nation.
When the allies kicked the Germans out of France, the French started hating on the allies for blowing up their nation and occupying it. Especially since the allied soldiers treated the French women like whores and used their control over food supplies to force them into sleeping with them.
While your knowledge of word origins is impressive, your knowledge of what “hospitality” means is not, especially if you’re implying that early immigrants came over because of the hospitality extended, unless “hospitality” now means exploitation, which “xenia” does not and never did.
Where’s the “xenia” in that? Historical mythology may make for expedient politics, but please don’t call it history.
Bloomberg is spending millions to move Kamala Biden into the White House to replace Trump:
This morning:
Bloomberg raises $16 million to help ex-felons in Florida
https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/22/politics/bloomberg-felon-florida-vote/index.html
Last week:/
Mike Bloomberg to spend at least $100 million in Florida to benefit Joe Biden
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/bloomberg-money-florida-biden/2020/09/12/af51bb50-f511-11ea-bc45-e5d48ab44b9f_story.html
Wealthy New Yorkers are fleeing New York City for Miami.
July 2020:
NYC’s Wealthiest Flocking to Florida Even While Covid Rages
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-31/new-york-s-wealthiest-flocking-to-florida-even-while-covid-rages
Whether or not specifically intended, the effect will be tipping the decisively crucial Florida electoral college count.
Today’s posting indicates that Mike Bloomberg has not suffered rush of gratitude for Trump’s actions vis a vis Israel; he’ll take the deal and still work to ‘trow da bum out.
How many of his fellows will follow suit?
Small fry, even if Qatar joins in, which is friendly with Iran. As long as Egypt and Saudi Arabia aren’t on board that’s all that counts. The murdering prince, MBL in Saudi Arabia, and the Arab street in Cairo and elsewhere won’t give up the Palestinians.
The sadistic way the Deep State assholes are shoving Covid hysteria down our throats, and then realizing that people are waking up to their latest scheme to turn the planet into a NWO Global Plantation is prime grounds for anudda Israeli masterminded 9/11 False Flag to take the marks eyes off the Covid failures and lies and use fear to turn people who are standing up for their rights into compliant puppets, can’t be dismissed.
They’ve already set the stage with that attack on Beirut, blamed on 7 year old fertilizer suddenly going BOOM.
Reminds me of 9/11, when within an hour or so, talking heads were already blaming Bin Laden, a false charge which sunk deeply into our psyches staring at the horrors of the WTC.
There’s numerous small American cities in the Midwest that have tons and tons of that Ammonium Nitrate stored.
Send in missile or drop a bomb onto that city and the MSM will gladly blame that explosion on white supremacists.
Since there will be no survivors left to speak of hearing a missile or jet flying low, they’ll be able to cram more BS into our shocked minds while they start rounding up white people for a trip to the nearest FEMA facility.
To paraphrase both the current US president and another US interventionist who once said that 500000 dead Iraqi children were “worth it”: what’s the purpose of having such beautiful weapons if you plan to never use them?
But hey, what we see as preparations for war and pandering to Israel, the Trumpistas see as plans to dump Israel and leave the ME.
Yep, it’s a concept that not only the nazi apologists here but Americans in general don’t seem to grasp, regardless of how hard you try to explain them.
I was being sarcastic… here is the last part of the comment:
“a replica gold key of the Whitehouse be given to the usurer then the slave traders were gifted a replica copper key to the outhouse on the South Lawn.”
The operative words for Jews are Whitehouse and gold but for the Arabs it’s the shithouse and lowly copper … I hope it’s clear now.
I haven’t forgotten the USS Vincennes shoot down of Iran Flight 655 in 1988. Or Iran’s payback at Lockerbie. Or both Iran and the US conspiring to blame poor Libya for the latter.
No one is suggesting that Iranians forget anything. But they would do well to shake it and any other hurts their nursing off and negotiate with POTUS Trump.
Trickster is the epitome of what this guy describes
https://thesaker.is/lebanese-writer-explains-why-westerners-have-no-remorse-when-killing-others/
Yeah, I’m guessing that incident concentrated some minds well beyond the Middle East.
Funny, isn’t it, what there’s immediately clear video of for global consumption and what there isn’t?
It’s wholly inadvisable to put your country into the position Iran has been hurling itself toward vis-à-vis the US. It isn’t inconceivable if the Iranian government doesn’t stop the nonsense that Iran ends up in the position of imperial Japan in the American public’s mind during WWII.
If so, they’re going to have a whole lot more they’re going to have to shake off than up until now.
But Protestantism is an inevitability of Christianity. You can’t stop back-to-scripture “reformers”, and as soon as Protestantism takes root, the Jews can leverage scripture to their advantage. Even places where the Orthodox church presently maintains hegemony are not safe.
Another fervent believer in anything the MSM pukes out?
Lockerbie wasn’t payback by Iran, it was a screwup by the CIA in letting one of their assets bring kilos of heroin aboard w/o getting caught to pay back the services rendered. Except the suitcase that wasn’t scanned contained plastic explosive.
Not sure what you’re referring to about Libya getting blamed, but the attacks against Libya aroundn 1986 were brought about by our back-stabbing buddy, Israel, who snuck a radio transmitter into Libya, had it broadcast some crappy code by Arabic speaking Israelis talking about an upcoming martyr op, then our good friend Israel blew up a German disco filled with US service members.
Reagan then flexed his muscles on bombed the hell out of Libya, trying to kill Gaddafi, but failing. But they did murder his daughter.
Ever wonder how much more peaceful the world would be if that SLC of Israel didn’t exist?
Hi Sally,
Could you elaborate more on the copyrights & patents a bit more? I understand privatization of public services bit.
The theft of a nations technology was made possible by patent and copyright and privatization of public services.. the theft of a nations industry was made possible by patents and copyrights, and pushed very hard by useless nearly meaningless application of protect the environment regulation.
Thanks
Aren’t Egypt and KSA already more or less on board with the American-Israeli project? Iran is engaged in a proxy war against Saudi Arabia by way of the Houthis in Yemen, and Egypt was one of the first Arab state to recognise Israel (as Giraldi talks about in this very article)
In fact Saudi Arabia is seen as a traitor to the Islamic world by a lot of Muslims, the status of KSA as pillar of the Islamic world is only due to its largess and it being the site of Mecca, otherwise it is more or less an American vassal state.
Iran is the only country of any real significance backing the Palestinians from where I stand.
Unless I am missing something?
Iran hasn’t put itself in any position vis-à-vis the USA. The Americans have been the enemies of the Iranian people ever since they fomented the coup that toppled Mohammad Mossadegh. The regime of the Shah had nothing to envy in terms of brutality to that of Saddam Hussein whom the USA supported when he attacked Iran shortly after Shah’s regime fell.
The Americans behave very much as the nazis did: they feel entitled to occupy militarily every country they wish and anybody who doesn’t crawl before them is a mortal enemy that must be crushed.
Salam brother Geo,
You know how much I love you and respect you. With deep regret but with happiness I cannot agree with your above statements as the sectarian thing has been hyped too much but with little support. In fact the Islam is growing and growing since the last 1500 years and still today keeps on growing. The Ummah is being United and Islam is becoming One, throughout the world. There are videos on YouTube by Sunni Scholars in all languages attesting to this fact.
What politically happened 1500 years ago doesn’t matter. What matters that there is a huge group in Islam who hate, curse and demean till today the Ahlul Bayt. Namely, the Prophet (saws), his daughter Fatima (as), his first cousin and son-in-law Ali (as) and his two grandchildren Hassan (as) and Hussain (as), from the linage of Fatima and Ali.
Most Muslims don’t know the Islamic history, but two major things are changing in the majority sect:
1. The belief in Predestination and that since 1500 years, each and every Caliph is chosen by the Will of Allah. Anyone denying this Will of Allah is branded an infidel. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of ISIS changed this as majority of the Muslims on both side of the isles rejected him being a Caliph of Allah, chosen by Will of Allah, thus almost all Muslims became infidels.
2. That each and every Shahabi (Companion) of the Prophet no matter, how briefly they saw the Prophet in his lifetime, cannot lie while transmitting his Traditions (Hadiths), even though the Quran call the Companions liars and hypocrites. It is guesstimated that at the demise of the Prophet that the the Companions numbered around 100,000 to 200,000. The Hadiths and Quran were burned and about 250 years later after the demise of the Prophet were put pen to paper in Six voluminous Authenticated Books of Hadiths by six authors. The supposedly child wife of the Prophet claims she was six when the Prophet married her, even though the Quran calls her a liar with hardened heart.
Here is what is happening:
1. After first four Caliphs namely abu-Bakr, Omar, Osman and Ali are called Rashidun Caliphs. From fifth Caliph onward it became Dynasties (Kingdoms). The first Dynasty which lasted for 146 were called Omayyad. During Prophet’s lifetime they were the arch enemies of the Prophet and had all the wars against him. For 146 years the Omayyad used to curse and demean the Ahlul Bayt and hatred created for them. Traditions were recreated for this specific purpose. The Muslims got so insensitive to Ahlul Bayt that the Prophet’s grandson and all family members were ruthlessly butchered by the sixth Caliph in a short period of 50 years of Prophet’s demise. The Omayyad are the darling of Wahhabism. But people have now come to realization that these Dynasties were not chosen by the Will of Allah and KSA has decided to throw these Dynasties of Caliphs under the bus.
2. Regarding the Companions, the belief is being questioned by majority sect that how can these all Companions supposed not to lie by passing the Traditions of the Prophet, even though they are called liars and hypocrites by Quran. They are questioning the marriage age of the child bride to the Prophet as it demeans him, thus casting doubts on all the Six Authenticated Books of Hadiths.
In conclusions: The Ahlul Bayt who are regarded in highest esteem and are back as required by the Quran.
Best regards,
Mohamed
Mr. Giraldi — another great article laying out the absurdity of the US/Israel relationship – kudos.
Peace treaty is war.
This article reads like a report from the likes of BBC, Guardian and so on. Didn’t expect to see such here. This whole Middle East thing is dwindling mainly due to lack of interest. Israel and it’s peace partners are tiny little pimples in the greater scheme of things. Nearly everybody has better stuff to do. Even the Americans and the Russians are only pretending. Doing the bare minimum. The world is not going to explode over this. Beirut is about the biggest bang we will see from there any time soon
Saudi Arabia:
Besides Mohammad Bin Salman MBS (I had erroneously used MBL in my previous post) and his small gang the Saudi ruling family supports the Palestinians and has reigned in the ‘idiot savant murdering’ crown prince to some extent.
Egypt:
Besides that stereotypical banana republic looking dictator Al-Sisi, the Egyptian military* and intelligentsia and ‘The Street’ are all supportive of Palestine. If you include the middle class in other Arab countries, Algeria, Tunisia, Lebanon and even what’s left of it in Syria & Libya, the Palestinians aren’t left ‘hanging’. It’s pretty tough right now but it’s not over by a long shot.
*Proof of this is that when the Saudi’s (and other Gulf states) want to bankroll purchases of American high tech military equipment for Al Sisi’s Egypt the Zionists protest vehemently thru their media outlets.
Biden and Kamala are more predictable golems compared to El Trumpo whose rhetoric they probably find unnerving.
Egyptian leaders were bribed off long ago. The author has even mentioned this.
They are puppets and routinely blockade Palestinians in Gaza. Why do you think Morsi was removed?
More and more Christians are starting to get it – the Old Testament and the New Testament are incompatible. They have different Gods. Jesus’s God is hopeful, merciful, and universal — the Jews god is unforgiving, vengeful, and tribal. Christians and Jews are intellectually diametrically opposed to each other. (Jews know this, many Christians do not.)
Judeo/Christianity is an oxymoron.
p.s. The Jew MSM is the enemy of Christianity.
p.s. We must return to the good times of the Christian culture 1950s.
You have a warped view of democracy. You’ll enjoy how our “democracy” plays out in November. Hope you have a strong stomach.
Obama and his women – Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, Samantha Power – sold out the Arab Spring —Shame shame!
(They also killed Libya.)
When did that happen, and what is your definition of “democracy,” and why should we believe it’s such a fine deal?
Corny stuff there. Are we to assume all teachers are moral and usually act in the best interest of the students? And why does anything that applies to a classroom apply to what “the USA ” does? Are we to believe that the rest of the world is on board with compulsory schooling too? Who designated “the USA” as teacher?
Consider this comment a verbal caning.
So tell us about the treatment of ethnic Germans who found themselves under the boot heel of others such as the goofy Poles and violent Czechs as a result of Versailles.
Can you tell me why Commie apologists remain so clueless after all these years?
I’m delighted to hear this, Mohamed.
Notwithstanding this encouraging development, it cannot be denied that this is indeed the game plan the Neocons have been pursuing the past couple of decades. Whether they are ultimately successful or not is another matter, altogether.
In order to do that [change the course of history], one needs to be at the wheel.
Fortunately [for the wider world], the M.E. ‘vehicle ‘ is steered by Russia. The US just stares at the dust thrown up by spinning wheels…
There is no WE to any of your comments unless you happen to be a part of the sub 1% that benefits from the adventurism. If you aren’t part of the 1% and you are a middle-class American, Brit or whatever posing as the elite, then not only are you an ass, but you are clearly delusional.
“Every Arab politician who ever existed can be bought by a few $ million …”
Hasn’t worked so well with Hizbollah in south Lebanon who whacked the Zionist Enterprise hard a couple of times. Or on Hamas. Or ISIL. Or the Houthis. Just a matter of time before the Palestinians figure out a lot of them are going to have to die before they get a state of their own.
Yeah, just like the 3000 American civilians who “inadvisably put themselves” in the position of simply being at work on a Tuesday morning, Sept 11, and got dustified with nuclear weapons by their Zionist-occupied “government“.
Not exactly vendetta, more like a nasty piece of grit in your eye. “israel” is an illegal entity occupying Jerusalem in the centre of the wrong place. It is an invasion, an occupation, an act of robbery with violence. In chapter two: crime, cyber crime, extortion, blackmail, nuclear threats, child pornography, human trafficking, and more crime. Oh, did I forget terrorism, murder, and spying?
Serbia didn’t attack Germans living on Serb soil nor wanted conflict with Germany but because Serbs refused to let the nazi morons goose-step through their country, Serb cities were bombarded and Serbia invaded without even a declaration of war.
My late maternal grandfather fought in the resistance and I spend my early childhood in the house of a konzlager prisoner who wasn’t Jewish and who was sixteen at the time the Germans interned her. She could consider herself lucky though compared to the 700 teenagers who were executed in Kragujevac.
You can go sell your crap about peace-loving krauts to someone else. I am delighted that the Russians eventually beat the sh*t out of the racist a$$holes.
Iris said:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pure_fusion_weapon
If you know something differently on this subject—–please share.
Exactly- “whosoever denieth the son, the same hath not the father”1st John 2:23 . We DO need a return to Christian culture, but it’d take a much more right-wing and traditionalist version than existed in the 50s (or at least how I understand the 50s from reading and talking to older folks- I’m 24). To name a few changes- no jewish influence permitted in media at all, ban all abortion and also all contraception (I can hear the feminist screams already but we have to rebuild the Christian population, which largely coincides with rebuilding the white population), encourage teenage marriage (especially for girls), have public schools go back to teaching the Bible, and of course NO foreign wars at all, just a massive domestic military presence that would make us impossible to attack (since the Bible prohibits aggression). These changes would be impossible now of course- but the Holy Spirit is being poured out in these last days as the Bible promised. I see a revival coming once most of the jews and secularists flee the US as the mayhem increases over the next few years- mostly only brave Christian men will stay and fight. Onward Christian soldiers!
I’m happy to hear that and hope you find it as interesting as I did. 🙂
Commie and Nazi are the same totalitarian thing, comrade… but it takes a bit of intelligence to grasp it. There are a couple-three books in English dedicated to that but few read them. The Nazi-Commie fights are fights between two mob clans fighting for the same turf, otherwise no difference.
You say USSR doesn’t count – that’s about 80% of the war you excluded… How about Yugoslavia and Greece, what was the idiot Wehrmacht beef with them? I didn’t know Germany deceived Yugoslavia with a “peace” pact too, I knew about Poland and USSR though. Thanks to @Vojkan for the info.
All Hitler did was to destroy Europe and Germany and it’s a “gift” that keeps on giving… how dumb one has to be to do that? How dumb one has to be to support more of the same? In the time of nuclear weapons, no less…
Apparently so. And you can sell yours to those who wish to remain gullible, duped, ignorant and passive, if not fawning, to the global mafia.
Like I said, they were undermined by the usual suspects. In fact if there was no Red (supposedly International Socialist) agitation for permanent world revolution (in service to certain New York and London banking gangsters) there would have been no need for National Socialists willing to fight for their survival and no war. There is a lot of evidence that the Germans not only desired peace but were not responsible for starting either of the world wars. Both wars were bankster operations from the start.
As far as being racists that’s another silly bit of propaganda although they were race realists. As far as your being happy about the outcome, both the Germans and the Russians suffered pretty badly and the only winners were the bankers, so there’s that.
As for the 7oo teens that were killed, I’m sorry to hear that, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Commie thugs did it and blamed it on the Germans a la the Katyn Massacre or maybe it’s atrocity propaganda like the stories of Serbs nailing Muslims to doors in the not too distant past. For some reason I suspect you’re only telling one side of the story since I’m aware that Serbian behavior hasn’t always been above reproach such as the bombing of Dubrovnik. WTF was that all about anyway?
Anyway, if you had been in the Germans’ position what would you have done? How did you like it when the same group of gangsters bombed Serbia under the war criminal Clinton? If Serbia had sided with the Germans instead of the worldwide mafia and “won,” it’s almost certain something like that would never have happened.
I’m not convinced. Could you enlighten me a bit on your definition of “totalitarian,” how were they the same things, and then explain why the Allies preferred one “totalitarian” over another? Hint: If they were the same, then why a preference?
As for Greece, you would have to understand its relationship with the British Empire and regarding Yugoslavia you may want to brush up a bit on Tito. Here’s a clue: The Germans were anti-Commie.
Hitler destroyed Europe? That’s some amazing stuff!
Anyway, there’s no way that I’m going to waste much time trying to discuss this with someone who makes a claim like that and engages in the low tactic of employing a logical fallacy by accusing me of saying the USSR doesn’t count.
Have a nice day now.
Zionist
Zionist
‘No one is suggesting that Iranians forget anything. But they would do well to shake it and any other hurts their nursing off and negotiate with POTUS Trump.’
What’s the point in negotiating with us?
If we agree to a deal we’ll just renege on it.
Nearly all law and regulations in the usa is designed to facilitate corporate control and favors the huge corporations. It is their tool to keep both smaller businesses from being competitive, and even being able to operate often*, and even more importantly, keep workers powerless.
* The larger corporations can absorb the cost of implementing the regulations regarding environmental issues, labor issues, legal operating issues, etc., smaller entities can not. It is designed that way.
Trump was always “batshit crazy.” Apparently that’s the whole point of his “presidency.” The elders are completely dependent on him to move the stalled imperial agenda forward, and he is certainly in his element, enthusiastically leading the world to war. That’s why the democrats don’t challenge him on his increasingly risky foreign policy. They may hate him personally, but he’s the man of the hour. So as WW3 gets closer, they scream louder and louder about how he lies about COVID-19, etc.; foreign policy is not on the table for discussion.
I think you could count them all on one hand. They’re worried about the economy, food shortages, COVID-19 inconveniences, racism, gender inequality, etc. The plan seems to be working.
A Serbian writer Jovan Dučić once wrote about our Croat neighbours that “they were the bravest people in the world, not because they feared nothing but because they were ashamed of nothing”. There are also Serbs who are such like the current president Vučić and his army of sycophants but nazis and zionists (some would argue that they’re the same thing) are truly the epitomes of shamelessness.
Decency is a scarce resource nowadays. It is another concept that nazis, nazi apologists, and yes, their arch-nemesis the Jews, have in common. We kill you but it’s all your fault, if you gushed over being our servants, we would spare you. The pact Hitler proposed to Serbs was not a peace deal, it was a request to submit and become auxiliaries of nazi imperialism. Serb demonstrators chanted “better the grave than being slaves”. Excuse me for not feeling inferior to supremacists, be them German, Jewish or white American. Judging by Mein Kampf, I very much doubt that Hitler would have scored above the threshold on a mensa IQ test. Imho, he would have been in the area of the famed Jewish average at best.
You see, as one commenter put it to me, I have an inflated ego, so inflated that unlike the “superior” races or the “chosen”, I don’t feel the need to demean other people to augment myself. Nazis were scum and a disgrace to the nation of Dürer, Schiller, Goethe, Bach, Beethoven, Brahms. They hated Brahms. They were scum just as the talmudists are scum, just as all supremacists who adorn themselves with the qualities of individuals in their midst that they don’t have are scum. I am proud that my grandfather fought against the nazi occupier.
I am sorry that the post-WW2 socialist regime has made Serbs lose moral sense. The Yugoslav federal army’s destuction of Vukovar and Milo Djukanović’s – the guy who eventually got Montenegro into NATO – Montenegrins’ bombardment of Dubrovnik were idiotic crimes. I said it a time when it was far more dangerous to say it. I have no problem saying it now. The war in Bosnia is a different matter altogether. It is interesting to note that both Djukanović and Vučić started their careers as ultra-nationalists. Today they’re faithful servants of globalism. They gave me nausea then, they give me nausea now.
They’re asslicking the Jews yet the Jews hate us. They hate us for killing Franz-Ferdinand and precipitating the fall of the Austro-Hungarian empire which they ruled – Hitler got that one right. They hate us for giving refuge to Russians who fled the Jewish Bolshevik terror. They hate us because we trained Palestinian resistance until the 1980s. They hate us because they hate Russia and they see us as “little Russians”. They hate us because they just love to hate, someone, anyone, everyone.
Nothing the Serbs could have done would have changed the course of events in the 1990s.
This is true, and was convincingly demonstrated by Diana Johnstone in “Fools’ Crusade“.
Yugoslavia had to be destroyed because it was an original, creative and successful political model standing in the way of the Anglo-Zionist empire’s expansion.
>”The overwhelming problem for the poor downtrodden Arabs…they are Arabs.”
Unlike, say, Juden kapos-sonderkommandos-shylocks, oh my?
Good thing ewjays never betray each other, right? They merely whined about their mistreatments until they, themselves, could act like Zionazis.
The 1,000-year Reich lasted just 12.
The USSR was kaput in 69.
Israel is already 72. It is home to a peace-hating tribe that was repeatedly kicked in the arse by its own god. Plus said matzonians were booted 109 times by civilized humans. Why, pray tell?
The lesson is never learned. Greed always seems so get the better of them:
https://tinyurl.com/yynv5633
Israel forgets that if/when its stool hits the Levant propeller there are mucho mohamedans in Europe who will exact revenge. And they won’t be searching for representatives of the Amish State. Plus who knows how many sleeper cells are in Israel’s colony: America.
Every arrogant bully thinks he’ll triumph forever.
The whole Serbia / Kosovo issue makes no sense. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo and said they would only move the embassy if Israel agrees with Serbia’s interests. So how can Israel recognizing Kosovo make any sense..??? Of course this was optics to the Evangelical voting bloc who believe they can force God into bringing about Armageddon… But it makes no sense in any shape. In fact even Israeli diplomats are saying to recognize Kosovo would mean Palestinians could do the same thing. Trump and Netanyahu are flailing so they need a “story”. I only wonder what made the Serbian officials even bother to go.
“Tons of imports”? Other than Egypt – nome of the Arab countries have large populations (Iraq and Iran are not Arabs). Even tye large land mass of Saudi Arabia has a relatively small population. The only thing they can do is buy US weapons and keep the petro dollar system working. That is their contribution. The day they stop is when you hear “democracy” and “regime change”
The WE is everyone including YOU. From your comment I am certain you are neither in the 1 percent or middle class. You must be one of the Turkish dregs, destitute, unemployed and unemployable, living in a nice half way house far better than the mud and cow shit hovel you fled, sucking off the tits of the white man somewhere in Europe.
When you sit down to your 3 square meals a day, when you get clothing and nice shoes given to you, when you bunk down in your own nice bed (and not 4 to a single bed back in some God Forsaken village in the Middle East) someone else somewhere else does without.
They go with less so you enjoy more. How well does your family back in Turkey eat and live. Why are so many of your people fleeing to Europe. I mean, why would they or you want to benefit from crass adventurism?
Even at the bottom of the heap where you are, what you consider poverty would be considered a cruel joke back where you come from . How do you think that happens ? When your boy Erdogan suits up with the tailors in London you wear worn out rags, when he licks up the caviar and Dom Perignon you slurp up tap water and while he tools around in the finest cars there are people in Turkey (your family too perhaps) still riding donkeys and the room where he takes a shit is finer than the crowded hovels in Turkey.
YOU my friend whether you like it or not benefit from adventurism. WE are the YOU and YOU are the WE. I am neither ass nor delusional. Neither am I a hypocrite as you are.
I look at the world through the jaundices eyes of a realist. You should too if you wish to raise yourself and your family from the depths of abject poverty. There is no good or bad. Banish that from your mind. There is only have and have not !
Oh come on, dont be an obtuse infant. Did you not got to school ? Cant you recognize sarcasm and metaphor when you see it ? Lets look at it:
1. Democracy means that if you have and I want you are free to give OR I am free to take !
2. If you dont want to give and you wont let me take then the rod has to be used. In the classroom a cane was used when you did not do as you were told. We have progressed to a load of bombs and various other explosives. different tools but the required result is the same…obedience.
Whether the rest of the world likes it or not schooling is compulsory. Dont take my word for it. Every ruler anywhere in the world (except China and Russia for now) are the pupils and the USA is the principal. They must do as they are told or else they are out ! Take your pick, exile in this world or permanent banishment to the next ! This is a historical fact. The US is the man and when you get called to the Principal’s office you KNOW you have a problem.
Stop attending the children’s section at the library and start perusing the adult area.
Who designated the US as teacher ? Well I would say not who but what and the answer is our nuclear arsenal.
Hugetits, the day that cane, that rod ie those nukes are not there to keep law and order I for one wont get a verbal caning but YOU will get a real caning because you will hear a noise behind you, a zip being undone and a command in Russian or Chinese.
If that day ever comes you will come to the real, be centered and stop looking for your inner child LOL
I’m surprised you’re relying on this hoary excuse. Trump withdrew from an executive agreement made by his predecessor after promising to do so innumerable times during the campaign.
If Obama had wanted to make doing so more difficult he should have submitted it to Senate for ratification. Though, as I’m confident you’re aware, treaties too can be withdrawn from or abrogated.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2018/05/09/if-the-iran-deal-had-been-a-senate-confirmed-treaty-would-trump-have-been-forced-to-stay-in-nope/
I concluded years ago that the first black president would never be blamed for anything, substantively and in terms of execution, regardless of its importance. I confess I didn’t expect this to be extended to his entire administration and every other Democrat who doesn’t like to feel bad about themselves either.
Where were all the squeakers about trusting the USG to keep its word when Mubarak, a 30 year ally, was casually abandoned by Obama, throwing Egypt in chaos? Or poor Libya after Obama allowed psychopath Hillary to smash it after Gaddafi had come in from the cold?
Nope, JCPOA was the rule rather than the exception for figurehead Obama and his administration of freaks, fools and fraudsters. Would you have spent years quibbling with John Kerry, much less think whatever that dolt acquiesced to was going to hold up in DC?
It’s so childish at this point the Democrats and their Allied Media are whining about RBG’s dying wish to distract from arrogant and incompetent Obama failing to get the old girl to retire before the 2014 midterms.
That’s why pretty much everything that’s playfully referred to as Obama’s accomplishments have been or will be reversed by the time Trump leaves office in four or 15 or 20 years.
Trump is a real POTUS. He succeeds because he does things the right way, with the consent of the governed. USMCA is emblematic. Trump ran on cancelling NAFTA and negotiating a new agreement. Indeed, not only do we have border security in close, friendly cooperation with Mexico, but the bilateral relationship is the best it’s ever been for both parties.
You must be either dumb, naive or stupid…..or all three. Lets look at your logic.
Some Lebanese writer explains why westerners have no remorse when killing others. Does this mean the world should accept this as some sort of profound gospel. This is the opinion of one man. We here on UNZ frequently mercilessly flagellate our unloved authors (and even our loved ones) when they write shit but suddenly Commentator Mikey has found ONE Lebanese writer no one has ever heard of and we should bow to his wisdom.
Nevertheless I will concede your point for the sake of argument.
What makes you or anyone else think that any Lebanese, whether Hamas, Hezbollah, Shiite or Sunni, Moslem, Druze or Christian, has not killed, has not participated in massacres, has not indulged in war crimes and has not participated in and enjoyed the most brutal battlefield mutilations ?
There are thousands of them living in the US. Ask them why they fled Lebanon. Yes I know, those evil Jews and Israel are to blame but that story line has long become a bore ! Any Lebanese worth his salt and with an ounce of sense will tell you the Lebanese government and all the Skeiks are as violent, brutal and corrupt as the next man. For all the talk about the Palestinians there are few Lebanese who have any use for the Palestinians. For that matter there are few Arabs who care one way or they other.
Believe this my friend. There is no right or wrong in a struggle for survival or on a battlefield. This is a fact. Both sides believe they are right and the other side is wrong and both sides will do everything then can and all they ought not to so as to WIN.
As for your Moslem writer from Lebanon tell him the Trickster wants to know:
1. If he and his family are all offered permanent residence in the West, that land of murderers, would he refuse ?
2. If he has to sneak over the border into Israel to catch an El Al flight to New York say, would he refuse preferring instead to raft to Europe with his 4 wives and 15 kids?
3. How would the rest of his family react to such an offer knowing that they too can come to the land of milk and honey ?
4. If he had to betray a close relative for say $10M shekels in order to immigrate would he do it ?
There is a 1 % chance he will refuse. On the other hand there is a 99% certainty he would sell out his mother and father to board that Jew plane leaving Tel Aviv.
Finally, why are YOU living in the west among all the bad boys. Hell, if I felt the way you do I would move to Aaaaaaah…Lebanon ?
If I have one regret in life is that I never had idiots like you in my debating class. I would have won every award for 6 years straight.
Ass, I meant Ace, please refer to my comments to Huge Tits further down.
Salam brother,
Well said! In the end God’s Will prevails, whether we believe in Freewill or Predestination. He doesn’t need our help to make His Will to come true, however in the meantime the suffering continues.
The Six Authentic Books of Hadiths, contains many Hadiths which are demeaning to the Prophet (saws). These fake Hadiths were cooked to justify the rules of the Caliphs and Kingdoms, making excuses we are doing the same as the Prophet had done in the past and we are not innovating new things in the religion for our Rule of the masses! And, we are appointed by the Will of Allah. Touche!
In past and still today, umpteen excuses are made and devised to justify that these Hadiths are True and Authenticated. However, with the Internet access in all languages, lots of people are now asking questions and demanding answers.
Best regards,
Mohamed
I did plan to spend some time to live and work in a few countries that the US has destroyed even though those countries were not a threat to America. So yes I’m not happy about what the US has done, starting wars against those countries. I don’t deny that you could be right about what you write about those Arabs but it’s besides the point: his contention was that Westerners are willing to kill for the sake of maintaining their comforts and superior standard of living, and I thought you had written so yourself in your original comment.
The funny thing is that the text of the agreement states that Israel and Kosovo will establish diplomatic relations even though Israel is not a signatory nor participated in this meeting. Otherwise, Serbia and Kosovo only agreed to a one year moratorium on their lobbying against/for recognition of Kosovo among other states and international organisations.
That ship has sailed. We must acknowledge the failure of 1950’s style conservatism. I’ve said this before and I’m being a broken record, but conservatives need to accept other religious religious practices besides Christianity, such as Buddhism and Islam. Many have left the church and they’re not returning because, after the churches enthusiastically embraced Marxism, people just didn’t see the point in it and moved on to other stuff that they now prefer. Even if Christianity ditches the Marxism the people who left simply aren’t interested in coming back.
As for 1950’s culture, that is a complete and total failure. That “greatest” generation essentially murdered Western civilization when they sanctimoniously “stuck it to Gerry”. Then they returned home and carped about irrelevancies like rock music and teenage drug use.
BTW I wouldn’t be such a broken record if the bible-thumping types would just knock it off. When they stop, I’ll stop.
I expected your rebuttal to be ad hominem but to at least an attempt to make a coherent economic argument, perhaps in the realm of trickle-down economics, as to why the middle benefits from the deprivation and savagery of war. To which, I would respond with an argument on the inflationary impact of war. I see that you are incapable of that. Instead, you rant about things you know even less about, Turkey, me, Erdogan.
I suggest you get out of your mom’s basement, read some books and travel some more.
Small correction:
In past and still today, umpteen excuses were and still being made and devised by the Scholars, who were and still are handsomely paid by the Caliphs, Kings and Dynasties to justify that these Hadiths are True and Authenticated.
The sheep never questioned, and those who questioned were eliminated making excuse they are leaving the fold, by the FAKE Hadith that Prophet (saws) gave Capital Punishment who left the fold! Even though, the Quran says, “There is no compulsion in the religions
Who has the balls to question the so called, Scholars! By questioning the Scholars, one is questions the Ruling Class….
Imam Hussain (as) 50 years after the demise of the Prophet gave his and his families’ lives to separate the Church and State. Today, these Dynasties and Kingdoms are being questioned, and people agree they were not Chosen by the Will of Allah.
Best regards,
Mohamed
Hitler was in the Balkans to bail out his ally Mussolini. https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/hitler-furious-over-italys-debacle-in-greece
The last thing Germany wanted was a 3rd front.
Events don’t occur in a vacuum. While Germany did invade other countries, it had nothing to do with “world conquest”, and more to do with self preservation. Why did Hungary invade Czechoslovakia? Why did Poland invade Czechoslovakia, force Lithuania to capitulate, and have plans to invade Germany? Why did the USSR invade Poland. Finland, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Romania, while having plans to invade Germany? Why did the UK invade Iceland and attempt to invade Norway? How about occupied Greenland? Why did the US have plans to invade Canada?
Looking at the reasons for invasion is not apologizing for the reason, it is merely stating a fact.
Over 50 years ago, I met a friend’s parents, who were Latvian immigrants. They were far from Nazis, but were thankful Germans were in their country fighting Soviet occupation.
Occupation is occupation, irrespective of being one of the “good guys” or “bad guys”.
LMAO
Its a lot of fun to troll you. Listen, I am better educated, had a very successful career and live a life you could only dream about. What about you ?
Who gives a shit about the inflationary aspect of war or any of its causes? The poor and downtrodden (like you) do that’s who.
You live in a world of fantasy you created in your own mind. The world however is as it is. The down and out like you blather on about the rich and middle class. Its really too bad that the rich and middle class consider you irrelevant.
You should change your handle to Turkey 2020. Why not leave the game birds and join the Eagles. Come on the side the Trickster is on and see what its like to be a winner.
All right, you are not as dumb as a pile of rocks, sorry.
What you miss is that if these countries were not subject to the savagery of war, they would not be trying to immigrate to Europe, US or wherever. So, back to your argument about how the wars benefit the collective, WE. 30 years ago, there was no mass migration of Syrians, Northern Africans, etc, into Europe, because the war was against the Soviets. If their countries weren’t bomb out, they would not want to move to the US or Europe, because they have very extensive family structures in these countries that makes life nice there. Working in a skyscraper and living in a run-down apartment, isn’t a very attractive option for most people, as long as their country is intact.
So the logic of wars are great, but I hate immigrants is just absurd. If you dont want immigrants, dont destroy their country and they will stay at home. How hard is that to figure out?
At the moment, I am procrastinating working on my client’s cross-border reorganization, what do you do that is so important Private Equity? Yeah, I dont have deal to structure at the moment, but I will be happy to share my insights.
Besides, we are in America, where 90% of your current wealth is determined by your Dad’s wealth, so stop bragging.
And did those feet in ancient time
Walk upon Englands mountains green:
And was the holy Lamb of God,
On Englands pleasant pastures seen!
And did the Countenance Divine,
Shine forth upon our clouded hills?
And was Jerusalem builded here,
Among these dark Satanic Mills?
Bring me my Bow of burning gold:
Bring me my arrows of desire:
Bring me my Spear: O clouds unfold!
Bring me my Chariot of fire!
I will not cease from Mental Fight,
Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand:
Till we have built Jerusalem,
In Englands green & pleasant Land.
Iranians are not Arabs. There is a difference between Islamic and Arabic society. And not all Arab speaking countries are ethnically Arabs. For instance – Berbers are lumped in because they speak Arabic – but they aren’t really Arabs. I am not picking on you – but that is why people on this side of the world misunderstand that region so much.
End up like Imperial Japan? Are you suggesting nukes? John Bolton – is that you?? What do you think will happen if the US uses nukes?? If you are talking conventional – then make no mistake – Iran is better equipped than Saddam in the last Gulf War. Sure the US can easily bomb Iran to smitherines… But as Iran showed after their general was assasinated – their missiles are more accurate and long range than Saddam’s Scud’s. They also have anti ship missiles as well. And once boots have to go on the ground its a totally different story. Ironicallly it was Iran backed militias that helped defeat Sunni extremists in Iraq – which gave the US an “out”… Or the US would be bogged down in Iraq like it still is in Afghanistan. So dont be smug.
This is admittedly concise but you missed it nevertheless:
The key words there being “in the American public’s mind.” If you run out that string then the USG has all the running room to do whatever it wants to you.
This is why Trump has warned the Iranians they better knock off the “Death to America” agitprop. That went over well with figurehead Obama who hates the US as much as many Iranians do. But not smart with Trump sitting in the Oval Office.
The development of nuclear fusion technology is closely linked to a niche branch of Physics called Magnetohydrodynamics or MHD.
MHD is the study of the magnetic properties and behaviour of electrically conducting fluids, plasma in particular. It is a branch of science unknown to the public because its applications are almost exclusively military.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetohydrodynamics
MHD is a science used to “confine” high-energy plasma, hence creating nuclear fusion conditions because of the high temperatures reached. Its principles are used to operate the two main types of fusion machines, Tokamaks and – Z-Machines.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokamak
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Z-pinch
MHD has been at the heart of military research since the Cold War. The father of modern MHD was Andrei Sakharov, who is also the father of Russian H Bomb.
A significant breakthrough happened in 2003 when researchers working on a Z-Machine experiment at the Los Alamos Sandia Laboratories accidentally fused a deuterium capsule, then in 2006 managed to reach a temperature in the order of 3 billion (3,000 million)°C.
https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.96.075003
They had been using a very large installation to supply a high current (20 millions amps in a fraction de microseconde ( 0,1 µs )) to a liner, a device designed to create and concentrate a cordon of high-temperature plasma. This is the Z-machine installation:
And this the tiny, bird cage-like liner designed for the Sandia experiment and placed at the target centre of the Z-machine:
However, there is no need for a large installation as the above to supply a million amps current to a liner just once in order to initiate a fusion reaction.
Early Flux Compression Generators were developed by Sakharov; they were later improved upon by Russian physicist Chernyshev, who invented the Disk Explosive Magnetic Generator (DEMG;) a device capable of delivering 35 million amps in 0,1 µs, and which size and mass are in the order of respectively one meter and 100 kg:
Americans scientists are well aware of Russian technology: in 1999, when Russia was on its knees, Los Alamos scientists visited the Arzamas-16 MHD research centre and were presented with Russian revolutionary magnetic generators:
https://fas.org/sgp/othergov/doe/lanl/pubs/00326620.pdf
So, the two jigsaw pieces required to make a pure fusion bomb are:
– a powerful electromagnetic generator (EMG) providing a high current over a short period of time. Such Russian-invented device has been available for decades.
– a revolutionary liner concentrating a plasma cordon so efficiently that fusion temperatures in the order of billions of °C are reached. Such liner was accidentally discovered in 2006.
Fourteen years have passed since this major discovery. It is safe to bet that the two pieces of the jigsaw have been made to efficiently work together and have likely been utilised in the Beirut harbour, which explosion bears non-natural chracteristics such as a perfectly coherent shockwave.
The Sandia discovery was at first publicised as it represented a promising breakthrough for clean nuclear energy. Shortly afterwards, any mention of it disappeared as its military implications were acknowledged.
https://www.nexus.fr/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/NX73_Z-machine_light.pdf
More like Terms of Surrender or Unconditional Surrender for rag-wearing idiots.
I think I’ll take advantage of the [MORE] tag and spare myself whatever pseudo-nativist tripe would be forthcoming.
Trump is expecting something in return for arranging this military agreement! In Trump-Godfather PEACE DOESN’T MEAN SHIT! The Godfather is a merchant of death helping the MIC to selling more arms into a pre-agitated region by him and by design! So the answer is yes. More than likely he’s been promised huge kickbacks from the MIC after he leaves the office for life! That’s a pretty nice prize for an uneducated hotels and casino owner!
Lol!
You sound like a bitter loser. You going after him makes you all the more pathetic, because you seem to be taking your frustrations out on him.
So, all men are capable of evil. Yeah, like we didn’t know that, lowlife?
The issue is about the concept of Greater Evil. Going by the history of sheer unabashed evil of the whitey mofers, your psychopathic kind win that prize hands down. All others are still aspiring to reach such dizzy heights, due to their awe of the whitevil. /s Lol!
Btw, you would have won the debating class, only by shoving your middle fingers into your “hear-only-evil” earholes, and going, “la-la-la-la-la…,” and then exclaiming, “I win! I win!”
Sophistry can only get you some distance, before truth stops and slaps your dark face.
Sir, please desist from pushing your primarily Shia agenda here. I am not sure anybody (perhaps even the person you addressed it to) truly cares.
Many here are the accursed whitey Racists/Supremacists, Islamophobes & Christian/Juden chauvinists. If at all, you should stick to simply showing these pagans the mirror of their Godlessness, and other evils they have committed, and continue to unabashedly.
These accursed think that they have succeeded beyond mankind’s wildest dreams, which superficially may be true, but what awaits them for their Godlessness, greed and psychopathy, should make them shudder with absolute terror. But, they know not, while they exult in their “greatness” & “success.” I don’t know whether I should pity them or spit on them.
Also, apropos you, trying to show that Sunni Muslims –those who do not innovate & hyper-venerate men, unlike you– are somehow on the wrong side of true monotheist Islam, is a losing battle for you guys. Try and desist, or better still, repent, reject Shi’ism, and begin to follow the Holy Quran and our beloved Prophet as best a man can.
I assure you, self-flagellation, “Ya Ali Madad!,” tomb/”saint” worship, and all such abominations, are not part of the true teachings of Islam.
—
But hey, by all means please feel free to ignore my advice. 🙂
Peace be upon you.
I am successful on this site and people care when I address to them. From day one, on this site my goal has been to inform people that the Books of Hadiths of Muslims, are demeaning to the Prophet (saws). And, to quote you, “and our beloved Prophet is the best model to follow.”
When any Muslim tries to accomplish such a task, they are first silenced by making it a sectarian issue, which has nothing to do with sects. You are not the first one, others before you tried and have failed too. If that fails, threats are used and carried out, then it is followed by repercussions. If that fails then as a last retorts murders are carried out.
I am a very positive person, I have always maintained that Ummah is becoming One and Islam is being United. The Caliphs were never Chosen by the Will of Allah, especially those dynasties of Omayyad and so forth and we don’t need these dynasties to practice our religion.
From the fifth Caliph onward the Caliphate turned into Mamlakat (Kingdom, Dynasty). The first Mamlakat was Omayyad, then when they were overthrown, the Abbasid become the second Mamlakat and so on. Thanks to abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who was rejected by all Muslims, the Muslims realized that he was NOT chosen with the Will of Allah. So, Muslims are finally realizing that the Will of Allah has noting to do for choosing the Mamlakat of Omayyad, Mamlakat of Abbasid, Mamlakat of even KSA and so forth. Thus, we don’t need the Omayyad, the Abbasid, the Fatimid, the Ottoman and so forth to practice our Islamic beliefs.
Once we get rid of Omayyad and their Nasibat (hatred of Alhul Bayt), the Ummah will Unite as all Muslims know the Alhul Bayt are chosen, over all Muslims in the Quran and Six Authenticated Sunni Books of Hadiths
Salam,
Mohamed
Neo Colonial Puppet