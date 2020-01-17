"The Roots of American Demonization of Shi’a Islam"

The US targeted assassination, via drone strike, of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, apart from a torrent of crucial geopolitical ramifications, once again propels to center stage a quite inconvenient truth: the congenital incapacity of so-called US elites to even attempt to understand Shi’ism – thus 24/7 demonization, demeaning not only Shi’as by also Shi’a-led governments.
Washington had been deploying a Long War even before the concept was popularized by the Pentagon in 2001, immediately after 9/11: it’s a Long War against Iran. It started via the coup against the democratically elected government of Mosaddegh in 1953, replaced by the Shah’s dictatorship. The whole process was turbo-charged over 40 years ago when the Islamic Revolution smashed those good old Cold War days when the Shah reigned as the privileged American “gendarme of the (Persian) Gulf”.
Yet this extends far beyond geopolitics. There is absolutely no way whatsoever for anyone to be capable of grasping the complexities and popular appeal of Shi’ism without some serious academic research, complemented with visits to selected sacred sites across Southwest Asia: Najaf, Karbala, Mashhad, Qom and the Sayyida Zeinab shrine near Damascus. Personally, I have traveled this road of knowledge since the late 1990s – and I still remain just a humble student.
In the spirit of a first approach – to start an informed East-West debate on a crucial cultural issue totally sidelined in the West or drowned by tsunamis of propaganda, I initially asked three outstanding scholars for their first impressions.
They are: Prof. Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, expert on Orientalism; Arash Najaf-Zadeh, who writes under the nom de guerre Blake Archer Williams and who is an expert on Shi’a theology; and the extraordinary Princess Vittoria Alliata from Sicily, top Italian Islamologist and author, among others, of books such as the mesmerizing Harem – which details her travels across Arab lands.
Two weeks ago, I was a guest of Princess Vittoria at Villa Valguarnera in Sicily. We were immersed in a long, engrossing geopolitical discussion – of which one of the key themes was US-Iran – only a few hours before a drone strike at Baghdad airport killed the two foremost Shi’a fighters in the real war on terror against ISIS/Daesh and al-Qaeda/al-Nusra: Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi second-in-command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Martyrdom vs. cultural relativism
Prof. Marandi offers a synthetic explanation: “The American irrational hatred of Shi’ism stems from its strong sense of resisting injustice – the story of Karbala and Imam Hussein and the Shi’a stress on protecting the oppressed, defending the oppressed and standing up against the oppressor. That is something that the United States and the hegemonic Western powers simply cannot tolerate.”
Blake Archer Williams sent me a reply that has now been published as a stand-alone piece. This passage, extending on the power of the sacred, clearly underlines the abyss separating the Shi’a notion of martyrdom from Western cultural relativism:
“There is nothing more glorious for a Moslem than attaining to martyrdom while fighting in the Way of God. General Qāsem Soleymānī fought for many years for the objective of waking the Iraqi people up to the point where they would want to take the helm of the destiny of their own country in their own hands. The vote of the Iraqi parliament showed that his objective has been achieved. His body was taken away from us, but his spirit was amplified a thousand fold, and his martyrdom has ensured that shards of its blessed light will be embedded in the hearts and minds of every Moslem man, woman, and child, inoculating them all from the zombie-cancer of the Satanic Novus Ordo Seclorum cultural relativists.”
[a point of contention: Novus Ordo Seclorum, or Saeculorum, means “new order of the ages”, and derives from a famous poem by Virgil which, in the Middle Ages, was regarded by Christians as a prophecy of the coming of Christ. To this point, Williams responded that “while that etymological sense of the phrase is true and still stands, the phrase was hijacked by one George Bush The Younger as representative of the New Worldly Order globalist cabal, and it is in this sense that is currently predominant.”]
Enslaved by Wahhabism
Princess Vittoria would rather frame the debate around the unquestioning American attitude towards Wahhabism: “I do not think all this has anything to do with hating Shi’ism or ignoring it. After all the Aga Khan is super embedded in US security, a sort of Dalai Lama of the Islamic world. I believe the satanic influence is from Wahhabism, and the Saudi family, who are much more heretic than the Shi’a to all Sunnis of the world, but have been the only contact to Islam for the US rulers. The Saudis have paid for most of the murders and wars by the Islamic Brothers first, then by the other forms of Salafism, all of them invented on a Wahhabi base.”
So, for Princess Vittoria, “I would not try so much to explain Shi’ism, but to explain Wahhabism and its devastating consequences: it has given birth to all extremisms as well as to revisionism, atheism, destruction of shrines and Sufi leaders all over the Islamic world. And of course Wahhabism is so close to Zionism. There are even researchers who have come up with documents which seem to prove that the House of Saud is a Dunmeh tribe of converted Jews expelled from Medina by the Prophet after they tried to murder him despite having signed a peace treaty.”
Princess Vittoria also emphasizes the fact that “ the Iranian revolution and Shi’a groups in the Middle East are today the only successful force of resistance to the US, and that causes them to be hated more than others. But only after all other Sunni opponents had been disposed of, killed, terrified (just think of Algeria, but there are dozens of other examples) or corrupted. This is of course not only my position, but that of most Islamologists today.”
The profane against the sacred
Knowing of Williams’ immense knowledge of Shi’a theology, and his expertise in Western philosophy, I prodded him to, literally, “go for the jugular”. And he delivered: “The question as to why American politicians are incapable of understanding Shi’a Islam (or Islam in general for that matter) is a simple one: unrestrained neoliberal capitalism engenders oligarchy, and the oligarchs “select” candidates that represent their interests before they are “elected” by the ignorant masses. Populist exceptions such as Trump occasionally slip through (or don’t, as in the case of Ross Perot, who pulled out under duress), but even Trump is then controlled by the oligarchs through threats of impeachment, etc. So the role of the politician in democracies seems not to be to try to understand anything but simply carry out the agenda of the elites who own them.”
Williams’ “go for the jugular” response is a long, complex essay that I’d like to publish in full only when our debate gets deeper – along with possible refutations. To summarize it, he outlines and discusses the two main tendencies in Western philosophy: dogmatists vs. skeptics; details how “the holy trinity of the ancient world were in fact the second wave of the dogmatists, trying to save the Greek city states and the Greek world more generally from the decadence of the Sophists”; delves into the “the third wave of skepticism”, which started with the Renaissance and peaked in the 17th century with Montaigne and Descartes; and then draws connections “to Shi’a Islam and the failure of the West to understand it.”
And that leads him to “the heart of the matter”: “A third option, and a third intellectual stream over and above the dogmatists and the skeptics, and that is the tradition of the traditional (as opposed to the philosophical) Shī’a scholars of religion.”
Now compare it with the last push of the skeptics, “as Descartes himself admits, by the ‘daemon’ which came to him in his dreams and which resulted in his writing his Discourse on the Method (1637) and Meditations on First Philosophy (1641). The West is still reeling from the blow, and it would seem has decided to put away its stilts of reason and the senses (which Kant tried in vain to reconcile, making things a thousand times worse and more convoluted and discombobulated), and just wallow in the self-congratulatory form of irrationalism known as post-modernism, which should rightly be called ultra-modernism or hyper-modernism as it is no less rooted in the Cartesian ‘Subjective Turn’ and the Kantian ‘Copernican Revolution’ than are the early moderns and the moderns proper.”
To summarize a quite complex juxtaposition, “what all this means is that the two civilizations have two utterly different views of what the world order should be. Iran believes that the order of the world should be what it has always been and actually is in reality, whether we like it or not, or whether we even believe in reality or not (as some in the West are wont not to do). And the secularized West believes in
a new worldly (as opposed to other-worldly or divine) order. And so it is not so much a clash of civilizations as it is a clash of the profane against the sacred, with profane elements in both civilizations arrayed against the sacred forces in both civilizations. It is the clash of the sacred order of justice versus the profane order of the exploitation of man at the hands of his fellow man; of the profaning of God’s justice for the (short-term or this-worldly) benefit of the rebels against God’s justice.”
Dorian Gray revisited
Williams does provide a concrete example to illustrate these abstract concepts: “The problem is that while everyone knows that the 19th and 20th century exploitation of the third world by Western powers was unjust and immoral, this same exploitation continues today. The continuation of this outrageous injustice is the ultimate basis for the differences that exist between Iran and the United States, which will ineluctably continue as long as the US insists on its exploitative practices and as long as it continues to protect its protectorate governments, who only survive against the overwhelming will of the people they rule because of the bullying presence of the US forces that are propping them up in order for them to continue to serve their interests rather than the interests of their peoples. It is a spiritual war for the establishment of justice and autonomy in the third world. The West can continue to look good in its own eyes because it controls the reality studio (of world discourse), but its real image is plain for all to see, even though the West continues to see itself as Dorian Gray did in Oscar Wilde’s only novel, as a young and handsome person whose sins were only reflected in his portrait. Thus the portrait reflects the reality which the third world sees every day, whereas the Western Dorian Gray sees himself as he is portrayed by the CNN’s and the BBC’s and the New York Times’s of the world.”
“Western imperialism in Western Asia is usually symbolized by Napoleon Bonaparte’s war against the Ottomans in Egypt and Syria (1798–1801). Ever since the beginning of the 19th century, the West has been sucking on the jugular vein of the Moslem body politic like a veritable vampire whose thirst for Moslem blood is never sated and who refused to let go. Since 1979, Iran, which has always played the role of the intellectual leader of the Islamic world, has risen up to put a stop to this outrage against God’s law and will, and against all decency. So it is a process of revisioning a false and distorted vision of reality back to what reality actually is and should be: a just order. But this revisioning is hampered both by the fact that the vampires control the reality studio, and the ineptitude of Moslem intellectuals and their failure to understand even the rudiments of the history of Western thought, be this in its ancient, medieval, or modern period.”
Is there a chance to smash the reality studio? Possibly: “What needs to happen is for world consciousness to shift from the paradigm wherein people believe a maniac like Pompeo and a buffoon like Trump represent the paragon of normality, to a paradigm where people believe that Pompeo and Trump are just a couple of gangsters who go about doing whatever they please, no matter how disgusting and depraved, with almost complete and utter impunity. And that is a process of revisioning, and a process of awakening to a new and higher state of political consciousness. It is a process of rejecting the discourse of the dominant paradigm and of joining the Axis of Resistance, whose military leader was the martyr General Qāsem Soleymānī. Not least, it involves a rejection of the absurdity of the relativity of truth (and the relativity of time and space, for that matter; sorry, Einstein); and the abandonment of the absurd and nihilistic philosophy of humanism, and the awakening to the reality that there is a Creator, and that He is actually in charge. But of course, all this is too much for the oh-so-enlightened modern mentality, who knows better.”
There you go. And this is just the beginning. Input and refutations welcomed. Calling all informed souls: the debate is on.
Many years ago (not very long after the end of the Iran-Iraq war) I befriend a family of Iranians escaped from the Khomeini’s paradise. They told me: “You know what these people are? They are ‘commonists’”. They knew how the ‘spontaneous’ manifestations were organized. That’s why they were on the run.
Washington’s hatred of Shia emotional religion is similar to its hatred of Southern emotional religion. American Puritans can understand Sunni puritans.
My own admittedly simplistic understanding of Shia vs Sunni is that it is somewhat analogous to Catholics vs Protestants. Like the Catholics, the Shia rely on a central authority (clerics) to interpret their scripture, while the Sunni, like the Protestants, trust more to the individual’s interpretation of the scriptures. Shia also venerate holy figures like the Catholics do; the 12 Imams are like Saints in their religion.
America doesn’t hate Shia Islam. America hates not being able to control Iran’s resources. The Shah was Shia and the US loved him. The US has been trying to regain control of Iran since Carter lost it. It’s always about economics.
Maybe this is the real reason for demonization:
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Jerusalem_Conference_on_International_Terrorism
I am not sure why Mr Escobar writes: “’America’ [U.S.] Demonization of Shi’a Islam”? Does he really think that the U.S. (Americans) knows the difference between all branches of Islam? It is a fact, the most educated American s/he knows very little about Islam.The truth is, and possibly Mr Escobar knows it, the U.S. is demonising every Muslim and all branches of Islam.
The U.S. is demonising Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, etc. etc. What is the point of Imam Khomeini photo (sketch)? Mr Escobar title is very misleading and divisive.
I really don’t think it’s about Shi’ah itself, but Iran as a recalcitrant regional power that is opposed to Israel. In the same way, the American establishment want to cripple Russia not because of Orthodoxy, but because they’re competitive – barely – and don’t worship homosexuals.
General Relativity of time and space has nothing to do with moral relativism at all. Recall that Einstein saw an established order in reality, not random rolls of the dice. Otherwise, an argument worth assessing with some compelling points.
I guess a “debate” about Shia or Iran would only have real meaning if the debaters were common people who actually lived in Iran on a permanent basis. Journalists, who usually have no fixed residence or live in exotic and cosmopolitan cities, may spout all the philosophy they want, but the paper accepts anything, and so do hard disks and monitor screens.
I lived in Tehran for 4+ years until the early part of the Revolution. I left with less than $100 to my name on 23/12/78. Banks had closed and their money eventually became worthless. There was almost no plastic in those days.
It is undeniable that Khomeini’s rise was supported by various countries and factions in the West. The reason he was later demonised by everyone was because he had tricked all of them. He double-crossed them and that unleashed their fury.
1- The Communist Party of Iran (Tudeh) was underground as the Shah tried to eliminate it. Khomeini made a deal with them. They supported him and exposed themselves. They thought that they had tricked him. At an opportune moment, he turned on them and executed all their exposed leaders.
2- France hosted Khomeini and his entourage near Paris for years. The French hoped to benefit.
3- The British had been double-crossed by the Americans. They helped overthrown Mosaddegh in the hope of getting the oil back under British control. That never happened. The Americans took over the country. The British sponsored Khomeini. The BBC was constantly telling the Iranians where demonstrations were to take place and so on. A bit like that British ambassador who was organising a protest in Tehran this week.
Recently, I met a young male Iranian medical student. He told me that young people of his class were having premarital sex as a matter of course. The mores have totally changed since the time of the Shah. When I was there, some male married colleagues would share the rent of an apartment that they kept for extra-marital liaisons. They took turns to use it. Perhaps they were sleeping with each others’ wives. 🙂
People in the West make the assumption that Iran is like Saudi Arabia. It is nothing of the sort. I was given 24 hours to leave Saudi Arabia by Aramco as their Indian front-desk spies had reported that I had an American TWA stewardess in my room at the Hyatt Hotel.
In Iran, there is another type of marriage called Sighe (Temporary Marriage in Iran). A couple can marry for a fixed duration. It can be as long or as short as they wish. Of course, there is a dowery that is determined by supply and demand – the beauty and youth of the girl.
Personally, I think this is a brilliant concept. It should be introduced in the West.
‘Pivot to Asia’ was a thing in foreign policy circles before Trump was elected. Trump’s complaining about China was an important part of his electoral appeal. It is pretty obvious that China will be a match for the US before too long. Given all this, I don’t see America being in any position to remain committed all around the globe for much longer. America is going to lose interest in the Middle East and Iran. The US will have to cut the Long War short, and walk away.
Yes, that is a good comparison. There seems to be a similar division in all major religions, probably being the expression of two universal, different types of mentality. One division relying on the authority of a hierarchy, with elaborate rituals and worhip of saints, the other relying on the authority of scripture alone, with a more sober ritual and no worship of saints. In Islam : Shia vs. Sunni, in Christianity : Catholicism vs. Protestantism, in Buddhism : Mahayana vs. Hinayana, and in Hinduism : Sanatan Dharma vs. Arya Samaj, and perhaps even in Judaism : Hassidism vs. Orthodoxy.
That “brilliant concept” is prostitution but in name.
Having grown up in Iran and having lived there even later, between the late 1950s to the mid 1970s, I am not especially convinced the issue is Shia. I am convinced that Iranian animosity, such as it is, is directed to foreign intervention, and dates back more than a century.
More recently, the UK and USSR invaded Iran in the fall of 1941, overthrew the then shah Reza, installed his son, Mohammad Reza, then proceeded to build the Persian Corridor. Reza himself came to power as shah in 1925 with the help of the Brits. Of course there was 1953 and the CIA fueled SAVAK developed to keep the shah in power, period. Iran became a pawn in the Cold War, to be sure.
The UK had had it claws into Iran much earlier, and even had a naval station Residency in the Gulf at Bushehr in 1763!!!!! Access to India by the East India Company. Iran was also considered to be a layer of protection for the UK’s presence in India, and by 1907, Iran was split into “legal” spheres of interest between Russia and the UK.
Oil was discovered at Masjid-i-Suliaman in 1908 by William Knox D’Arcy, and that concern quickly became British Petroleum which fed the British navy and said fields were occupied by the Brits in both WW One and WW Two. I could go on and on, but what the hell, Persians got angry at the west. That Shia rose to overthrow the shah is no surprise in so far as the shah repressed the religious community in order to “modernize” Iran. This angered may in that community, and they effectively hijacked the 1979 Revolution. No surprise here, but until that point, Iran’s Shia and the US were sort of indifferent to each other, although it is true that Khomeini was very critical of the US. I learned this first hand when I was sent to Iran on a covert mission by the National Security Council to lean about Khomeini’s popular support in the oil fields. Interesting stuff, that!
One last point, Iran is a very multi ethnic country, and not everyone is a Shia Twelver. Baluchestanis are Sunni, as are millions of others.
Just some considerations
Khomeini was a self-righteous monster. And some elements in the West did use him, much as atheists/agnostics in the West still use the most insanely criminal Sunni fanatics. But Khomeini did not make anything in the wider Middle East worse.
Isis was a creation by the West ( U.S.. Saudis, Israel ) as a controlled opposition to enable the west to (1) direct more violence and disturbance and diversion (2) to enable the west and western backed militias to attack as well as to cross over sovereign boundaries under the guise that the west was trying to annihilate them. In other words they were use as an excuse to invade Syria. Any televised footage of the U.S. bombing Isis positions were only done for effect and propaganda. Putin as well as Soleimani saw through this and they took great liberties in destroying the U.S. “Isis Enemy”………………actions the west really did not like. Obviously the Isis creation backfired to some extent. Soleimani ‘s actions against Isis was obviously self defense against invaders.
What is going to force that’ have to walk away’ mindset?
The Anglo-Zionist Empire Part 1 needed to walk away before WW1 ignited; instead the Brit WASP Empire kept playing the game and made certain of the war that begin its reduction back to the British Isles. The Brit WASPs kept acting to revive its global empire and thereby guaranteed WW2 as much as did Hitler or Stalin.
The Anglo-Zionist Empire 2.0 almost certainly will follow the same path as Mommy WASP Empire.
Isn’t it fascinating that this part of the world saw the birth of civilization and might also
be the end of it?
Israel, Syria, Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Egypt, you name it,
opinions go from Americans trying to control opium trade to the destruction of Islam.
I wonder, is it really about resources? USA produces more gas and oil than most of those countries and is energy independent. They also have Canada with the second biggest confirmed reserves of energy. So it’s not about resources. Then you have people accusing Israel of meddling in the middle east (Go figure for what reason).
Then you have others telling the military complex is always behind this, and lets not forget the
evangelicals waiting for the third temple. I give up.
I just have the feeling that if there is WWIII it’s gonna start there. Scary!
The idea that America even knows a paragraph or two on the main differences between Shia and Sunni is debatable. I doubt most know that much.
To policy wonks, it is really about whether or not Iran plays ball. They don’t. The U.S. made sure of that by attacking them, through its proxy Iraq, in 1980. The Iraq-Iran War sealed the deal and made the regime.
At this point, the delusions of the Yinon PLan are know to all and few Americans will support a war against Iran. It will not only completely divide the country but bankrupt it. Anyone who even talks about a war with Iran is a delusional moron or an Israeli puppet. The iranians have a 400k man army, 75,000 IRGC, a navy and hundreds of thousands of missiles. In days, I bet they could field a 100, 000 man militia.
The Americans have a spent army that has fought and lost for 18 years.
Now Iran will get s-300’s.
Everyone is hunkering down and preparing for the American behemoth to collapse. While it does they will continue to build their economies, Eurasia will become more and more integrated, alternatives to Swift will grow and life, hopefully, will go on.
Let us all pray that Uncle Sam tosses his kippa, divorces the Jew bitch that is bleeding him dry and ends his mid-life crisis by selling his sports car (MIC) and taking up weighlifting. God knows Americans have been through enough crap.
Oh, and a pox on Israel and all it’s descendants.
“Ever since the beginning of the 19th century, the West has been sucking on the jugular vein of the Moslem body politic like a veritable vampire whose thirst for Moslem blood is never sated and who refused to let go.”
Really!? REALLY!?
What the Muslim world has done since its appearance in seventh-century ?
Asia Minor was Christian for centuries- raped and plundered and transformed into a Muslim colony.
North Africa was Christian for centuries- robbed and transformed into a Muslim colony.
Half of Europe was Christian for many centuries- robbed and plundered and transformed into a Muslim colony.
And other areas such as central Asia, central Africa, etc.
So when Muslims rob and plunder the Christians for 1200 years it is ok.
If Christians have robbed Muslims for 200 years it is bad.
Mr. Escobar if you do not have a very god explanation for this double talk then you are a hipocrit. And this is the best think I can say about you.
If you have a god explanation I will very humbly apologize.
I am not a fan of american way but that does not mean that we have to idealize muslim way.
The Shah was overthrown by the CIA and MI6 and the Mossad and they put the khomeinei and the mullahs in power placing the Iranian people under a restrictive rule which would hold the Iranian people back, which is what the purpose of the regime change was.
It is from this CIA and MI6 and Mossad regime change that has caused these problems, just like all the regime changes done by the zionist chain dogs in the mideast.
The U.S. remembers the unholy and despicable conduct of the Ayatollah who held hostages. (1)
When will the religious zealots of Iran stop their evil and satanic acts?
“…I wonder, is it really about resources? USA produces more gas and oil than most of those countries and is energy independent…”
That is true, but the US is not after control of the resources of the Middle East for its own use, but for the use by the rest of the world (especially East Asia). Control the sources of their energy and you can control them. Such is the idea.
I am a fan of Pepe Escobar, but this entire article is based on a false premise, the west’s ‘hatred’ of Shiism, and is preposterous. Shamir wrote an article, ‘Hasbara – Blame it On the Wasps’, and now Escobar exhibits his own hasbara – blame it on the Shiites. Normally the following image doesn’t apply on Unz, but this is the exception ….
It seems the commenters here are out of their depth, and most are happy to admit it. That’s a good sign. The first step on the road to wisdom is getting wise to one’s own ignorance.
So why is this stuff important? Because ideas have consequences, and (as even Foucault recognized) the Islamic Republic’s challenge to Western secular liberalism is an absolutely stunning world-historical development.
This is the most important issue of the age, and it goes way beyond Shia Islam, straight to the heart of political philosophy. For an introduction, check out the work of Peter Simpson: https://www.unz.com/audio/kbarrett_peter-simpson-on-why-theocracy-is-better-than-secular-liberalism/.
In the Qur’an there is no mention about Sunni or Shia. Instead the believers of Faith to one God and the final Messenger, Prophet Muhammed are called Muslims. Satan who has a PhD in Deception has caused the artificial divisions and has mislead many who blindly follow what their forefather’s fell for his trap and deception. Any deviation of Islam away from the teachings of Prophet Muhammed would be considered UnIslamic.
” ISLAM IS NOT A NEW RELIGION but THE CULMINATION AND FULFILLMENT of the same basic truth that ALLAH (God) revealed through all His prophets to every people. As there is only ONE GOD, there is only One Belief. In Islam, every prophet preached the same core beliefs, the Oneness of God. In fact, Islam is the preserved pure religion of all prophets sent by ALLAH. Did you know that the word “Islam” means the complete submission and obedience to Allah (God). Therefore, all prophets were indeed MUSLIMS because they were true submitters to the will of the Creator. He is the Only One worthy of worship having no partners, no associates, no sons, no daughters and no one whom He must consult and no one or anything which has any comparison with Him. On their own, human beings cannot be fully guided, understand God, the hereafter, or the purpose of life. Accordingly, God communicated to mankind by selecting prophets who would deliver his message to the rest of humanity.
To convey the purpose of existence to humans, God sent clear and practical instructions through his prophets. Muslims believe that a prophet was selected for every NATION at some point in its history. Muslims believe there were about 124,000 prophets in all, of whom only 25 are mentioned by name in the Quran, the holy book of Islam. So to make things clear as crystal water, prophet Muhammed, is just the final messenger sent by God, and the Quran is just the Final or Last Testament. Thus the religion that God established for all mankind is Islam, which means to submit or surrender. Islam is not limited to the revelation that was sent to the prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, but was also the message of previous prophets. Therefore, the Qurʾān teaches that previous religions, such as Christianity and Judaism, in their authentic and original forms were based on the Oneness of God. Therefore each prophet conveyed the same consistent divine message of worshiping ONE GOD (i.e worshiping the Creator not the creation) and living a morally upright life. However, the message of these prophets was lost, abandoned, or changed over time, and only parts of the original message remained intact. So God sent Muhammad (pbuh) in the 7th century C.E as the final messenger this time TO ALL OF HUMANITY in order to RESTORE that divine message of all prophets. As many ignorants claim, Muhammad did not bring a new message or even copied previous beliefs to make his own thing, but conveyed the same message as previous prophets. “Allah” is a unique term with no plural and no gender. So Muslims believe in and worship the same One God that the previous Jews and Christians worshiped (Allah = Eloi = Elohim) and they are obligated to believe in and honor all the prophets, and to testify that PROPHETHOOD HAS BEEN COMPLETED with the coming of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).
In the chapter of the Qurʾān titled “The Prophets” (Al-Anbiyā’) it states: “We did not send any messenger before you (Oh Muhammed) except that We revealed to him that, There is no deity except Me, so worship Me.” (Qurʾān 21:25). In this same chapter, we also find God describing all prophets as belonging to the same religion: “Indeed this, your religion, is one religion, and I am your Lord, so worship Me” (Qurʾān 21:92). “Say, ‘We believe in God and in what was sent down to us and what was sent down to Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, and the Tribes, and what was given to Moses, Jesus, and all the prophets by their Lord. We make no distinction between any of them, and we devote ourselves to Him.’” (Quran, 2:136)
“Truly, the religion with Allah (God) is Islam. Those who were given the Scripture (Jews and Christians) did not differ except, out of mutual jealousy, after knowledge had come to them. And whoever disbelieves in the Ayat (proofs, evidences, verses, signs, revelations, etc.) of Allah, then surely, Allah is Swift in calling to account.” [The Noble Quran 3:19]
“And whoever seeks a religion other than Islam, it will never be accepted of him, and in the Hereafter he will be one of the losers.” [The Noble Quran 3:85]
(1) Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) was a MUSLIM: “Ibrahim (Abraham) was neither a Jew nor a Christian, but he was a true Muslim Hanifa (Islamic Monotheism – to worship none but Allah Alone) and he was not of Al-Mushrikun (the disbelievers in the Oneness of Allah, idolaters, polytheists, pagans, etc.)” [The Noble Quran 3:67]
“And this (submission to Allah, Islam) was enjoined by Ibrahim (Abraham) upon his sons and by Ya’qub (Jacob)(saying), “O my sons! Allah has chosen for you the (true) religion, then die not except in the Faith of Islâm (as Muslims – Islamic Monotheism).” [The Noble Quran 2:132]
(2) Prophet Joseph (peace be upon him) was a MUSLIM:
Joseph said: “My Lord! You have indeed bestowed on me of the sovereignty, and taught me something of the interpretation of dreams – the (Only) Creator of the heavens and the earth! You are my Wali (Protector, Helper, Supporter, Guardian, God, Lord) in this world and in the Hereafter. Cause me to die as a Muslim (the one submitting to Your Will), and join me with the righteous.” [The Noble Quran 12:101]
(3) Prophet Jacob and his sons were MUSLIMS:
“Or were you witnesses when death approached Ya’qub (Jacob)? When he said unto his sons, “What will you worship after me?” They said, “We shall worship your Ilah (God – Allah), the Ilah (God) of your fathers, Ibrahim (Abraham), Isma’il (Ishmael), Ishaq (Isaac), One Ilah (God), and to Him we submit (in Islam, Muslims).” [The Noble Quran 2:133]
(4) Prophet Jesus (peace be upon him) and his disciples were MUSLIMS:
“Then when ‘Isa (Jesus) came to know of their disbelief, he said: “Who will be my helpers in Allah’s Cause?” Al-Hawariun (the disciples) said: “We are the helpers of Allah; we believe in Allah, and bear witness that we are Muslims (i.e. we submit to Allah).” [The Noble Quran 3:52]
“And when I (Allah) revealed to Al-Hawarieen (the disciples)(of ‘Isa (Jesus)) to believe in Me and My Messenger, they said: “We believe. And bear witness that we are Muslims.” [The Noble Quran 5:111].
According to one narration of Prophet Muhammed, there will be seventy two different sects of Islam before the end times and Judgement day. Out of all of them, only one will be the right path, the path that will be following the Prophet Muhammed. Following Prophet Muhammed’s teaching is called following his Sunnah, hence sunni Muslims.
The Creator of the universe is a singular, powerful, unique God who has no partners, no relatives, no associates, no peers, no rivals, no counterparts, no comparability, no beginning, no end, no limitations, no deficiencies, and no needs. He created us for only one purpose: to worship and obey Him. Any other reason to live is misguided and ultimately fruitless.
God calls upon humanity to behave according to strict moral guidelines, which include strict prohibitions against murder, theft, criminality, adultery, fornication, intoxication, indecency, malice, deceit, treachery, transgression, injustice, torture, abuse, and defamation, among other things, and He calls upon humanity to uphold the opposite of these vices. The purpose of life on earth is to exert ourselves toward good, to prove our worth. Life, then, is simply a test. Right and wrong are made clear to us, and even though choosing the right action is not always easy, it is expected of us.
After death, all humans will be resurrected and will stand before God and face judgement for every single action and belief. Each person is responsible for what they did or failed to do. No one will be punished for someone else’s wrong actions, and no one will be pardoned for their own wrong actions except through God’s mercy and forgiveness, IF such mercy was previously recognized and intensely beseeched during our life on earth. God repeatedly sent prophets and messengers with the same divine message, which has remained unchanged from the very beginning of human existence (prophets which include Adam, Noah, Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, David, Soloman, Jesus Christ, and countless others, peace be upon them all). It is the generations after these great prophets of God who eventually went astray and introduced changes and deviations into God’s pure religion, necessitating the sending of further messengers, until the last messenger Muhammad was sent forth with the final revelation from God before the end of time. This revelation is preserved completely to this day, the Quran, and along with it the living legacy of the Prophet Muhammad, whose life and authentic teachings were faithfully recorded. The final message of Islam is an affirmation of all the prior prophets of God, and it is a call to unity among all people of religion in returning to the worship of God alone.
The divine message has always been and remains as follows: God is one, and He is without any partners or other false gods. Only He is to be obeyed and worshipped. His commands and His will are to be given precedence in life, since we owe our entire existence and our sustenance to God, including every brain cell, every breath, and every heart beat. We are completely dependent upon our Creator, and we are expected to show gratitude and to submit our lives to Him, and that is the meaning of “Islam.”
Although we were created by God with this purpose, and we were given the ability to recognize it as the truth, we happen to have a sworn enemy who is envious of us and whose stated goal is to mislead us and cause us to fail in our purpose. This enemy is none other than Satan, and his means are to distract humans with their desires and their lower selves. He abases them by tempting them with illicit sex, intoxicants, mindless entertainment, destructive habits and addictions, dishonestly obtained money, worldly indulgence, inflated egos, violence and strife, seeking power, and anything else to distract them from their Creator. It is many who are consumed by these diversions and who are held back from seeking God and fulfilling their true purpose in life.
When all is said and done, and our lives have ended, we will all be resurrected, and our fate will be either to burn in Hellfire (if we did not believe in God and obey and worship Him with sincerity and with effort), or we will enter Paradise, the abode of all pleasure and comfort in the presence of our Maker. As for those who were mostly on the right path but had significant shortfalls, they will burn in Hellfire for some time, but eventually God will show them mercy and admit them into Paradise. One’s degree of torment in Hell and the length of time spent in Hell, or the degree of reward in Paradise (which is eternal), is commensurate with his faith (or lack thereof) and the goodness of his actions (or lack thereof), in keeping with God’s infinite justice.When the world comes to an end before the Day of Judgment (and that time is ever near), everything and everyone will be dead, except for the Living One who does not die, the Creator, all praise and glory be to Him. A majority of humanity will later wish that they could have remained dead rather than face what they failed to prepare for. My fellow Children of Adam, take heed, and prepare yourselves. If you think any of this is a fairy tale, think about your own existence and your very presence before your computer screen, and think about how much of a fairy tale that itself would otherwise seem
As is usual, Westerners rush to find a Western “equivalent”. But there is not.
There also of course is what you call “prostitution” in Iran – and that is quite illegal.
Sighe is not run by criminals. It is partly run by the clergy. There is no white slavery as in much of Europe, Israel and the USA. The women have a host of laws to protect them and any offspring from such a union. There is a mandatory sexual health test. I could go on, but what’s the use. You need to go there my dear sir and open your mind.
Salam Pepe,
The above is very, very true about Shia Islam, and especially the third Imam Hussein who left KSA for Iraq to avoid this fight but was encircled in Karbala and was given two choices. Accept Yazid as your Caliph or be prepared for war crimes against you and your family. Imam Hussein rejected Yazid and Omayyad dynasty.
But your article has a glaring mistake. See below:
This is very, very false about Shia Islam. Yes for Muslim but NO for Shia Muslim. To fight in the way for God is very rare and in mostly for defensive purpose. However, this order must come directly from God to the ones He is connected with. Meaning, Prophets and 12 Imams, including 3rd. Imam Hussein . Such as, the 12th. Imam Mehdi who is directly connected to God but he is in hiding, therefore no Ayatollah can give this order, whether Imam Ayatollah Sayyid Khomeini (not a real Imam in the sense that he is connected with God), not Ayatollah Sayyid Sistani (who most Shia follow, including myself) or any other Ayatollah. No Tom, Dick and Harry can give this fatwa, and I am not demeaning any Ayatollah including Sayyid Ayatollah Sistani (whom I follow out of own freewill) by calling them Tom, Dick and Harry.
You are the one who introduced me to Saker (his old blog) and this world, from your article on Asia Times. You recommended Saker, who is a celebrity today. I remember, on the Saker’s blog Minfredo (sp – a Shia) who was freaked out like most of the Shia world that did Ayatollah Sayyid Sistani issued a fatwa, which was misunderstood to fight against ISIS in the Way of God. The Shias were in uproar, but they were calmed down that when they read his fatwa properly, which said to defend yourselves against this ISIS maniac. Ayatollah Sayyid Sistani cannot guarantee Heaven nor Sayyid NasrAllah who calls the HezbAllah members who have died defending their country as martyrs and cannot be guaranteed Heaven. A true Martyr who has died fighting in the way of God, is not dead and guaranteed Heaven.
Take for example the 8 years Iraq and Iran war, which had Muslims on both sides who died defending their country, they are not true martyrs fighting in the way of God. Therefore, Imam Ayatollah Sayyid Khomeini didn’t issue such a fatwa to fight in the way of God as he didn’t have the authority.
BTW, any Shia scholar who is called Sayyid, they wear black turbans are Arabs as they are direct male to male decedents of the Prophets. So both the Supreme Leaders of Iran, Imam Ayatollah Sayyid Khomeini and Ayatollah Sayyid Khamenei are in true sense ARABS.
Wrong, there is mention of Shia in the Quran. Allah calls Prophet Ibrahim a Muslim but a Shia of Prophet Noah. Read the Quran carefully!
Well, she’s certainly right that “hatred of Shi’ism” is not the issue. Not sure where Pepe gets that idea from. Most Americans even now could make no real distinction between Shi’ism and Sunnism. But it’s not accurate to say that there is an “unquestioning American attitude towards Wahhabism” either. Wahhabism has been discussed, critiqued and condemned repeatedly in the US. It’s true of course that for raisons d’etat, the USG has coddled the Saudi state that promotes it, but that’s not the same thing.
The issue is that Iran is, by its nature, a natural regional power and leader (though hardly a “hegemon” as the Jew-inspired warmongering has it.) When that leadership capacity was constrained by the Shah’s subordination to US goals, things were OK. But the 1979 revolution brought to power a Islamist government that did two things: (1) Aggravate the (largely irrational) Sunni Arab fear of Shiism coming to dominate and displace Sunni Arab Islam–the one contribution to world culture that the Arabs have ever made; and (2) create a regional power that was largely impervious to the aggressive militarism of Israel–unlike the Sunni Arabs who are simply too incompetent and too close to Israel to successfully combat its Judeosupremacist destruction of the Sunni Arabs of Palestine.
Of the two, the second is by far the most significant, because even though Saudi influence on the sole superpower is, by dint of its energy resources, far greater than most countries, it is also tiny in comparison with the Judenreich. The power of Israel and its Israel-firster fifth column of disloyal American Jews and the shabbosgoyim they have suborned is simply unparalleled. Relentlessly aggressive international Jewry correctly sees Iran as a huge challenge to its project of militarism economic, and cultural subordination of the region. It is Jews who ceaselessly foment anti-Iran sentiment in the US, and the Shi’ism of Iran has little to do with it per se. We now see the same sort of campaign emerging against Erdogan and Turkey–and for exactly the same reasons.
Of all the shabbosgoy presidents we have had, however, none has plumbed the depths of fealty to Israel and international Jewry as Trump is doing. He implements the whole Jew agenda–lawfare, starvations sanctions, assassination, ludicrous false flag allegations, etc. It’s quite amazing, given that the US is a natural ally of Iran and Turkey who both have historically fraught relations with Russia and neither of whom has much in common culturally with China. But at the hands of our malicious, conniving Jews, we are committing strategic suicide–and causing untold suffering in the region along the way, as we trash one country after another in pursuit of Jew goals.
The baleful impact of scheming Jewry is, indeed, just as pernicious today as it has consistently been over the last two-plus millennia. And the Iran question highlights how destructive the parasitic Jew has truly become for the US.
“Novus Ordo Seclorum”, on the reverse of the Great Seal of the United States, is indeed from line 5 of Book IV of the Roman poet Virgil’s Eclogues, written in the first century BC. It was proposed by Charles Thompson, secretary of the Continental Congress, as the national motto and was accepted by the Congress as such in 1782.
Before the Medieval Christian interpretation alleged in this article, in the original work the phrase was the prophecy of the Cumaean Sybil that Rome was destined to rule the world. Bush’s usage was, therefore, entirely in accord with what the Founders intended.
Our other national motto is found on the obverse of the Great Seal, “Annuit Coeptis (He has favored our undertakings).” Another of Thompson’s adaptations, it alludes to line 625 in book IX of Virgil’s Aeneid, “Juppiter omnipotes, audacibus annue coeptis (All-powerful Jupiter, favor [our] daring undertakings)”.
It is noteworthy that the first Roman emperor, Augustus, commissioned Virgil to create a unifying national myth of the origin and destiny of the Roman people. This could not have been far from the minds of the men in Philadelphia when they approved these phrases. They too were busy founding a new nation and would have been intimately familiar with the original meanings of these phrases, as classical studies were the bedrock of an Anglo-American gentleman’s formal education
Early American iconography is rich with classical allusions, from the bust of the Goddess Liberty on the front of our first coins, to the laurel wreath, sacred to Apollo, and the eagle, Jupiter’s emblematic bird, on the backs, to the Society of the Cincinnati, and so much more. As the Founders were, almost to a man, Deists rather than Christians, it would not be unreasonable to think they would use the symbolism of the Roman Republican state in their bold new revival of its form of self-government, founded “on the natural authority of the people alone, without pretence to miracle or mystery” as John Adams put it. Notably lacking is even a hint of Christian iconography anywhere, and it can scarcely be an oversight that the Founders created the first regime in some fourteen centuries of western history that refused to establish Christianity as its official state religion.
Like the Roman aristocracy, upon whose republic they modeled their checks and balances system of government, the “libertas” of the Founders relates to our understanding of “liberty” only by a trick of language. The Founders were explicit that to them it meant the freedom of the “best men” (the old Roman “optimates” class) to profit from ownership of real property (particularly slaves, whose exploitation drove the nation’s early economy) without interference from the lesser classes.
maybe this is the real reason.. https://static.hypercomments.com/data/images2/9483823/1579175432328668
For quite some time it seemed obvious that you, Kevin Barret, are “out of your depth” on matters of Islam. Your declamations on Islam are pretentious and, in the end, harmful.
Stick to Unitarinism where vaguely waving at a book passes for wisdom.
Who said atrocities carried out by Moslems was OK? Certainly not me.
Speaking for the average American, we know nothing about Islam in general. Sunni and Shia is way over our heads. A recent survey had only 25% correctly locate Iran on the map. Now do our leaders have something against Shia theology? No clue, but doubtful. Seems like their motivation is nothing more than location, location. Guess they teach geography at those swanky private schools.
Thanks for the apposite information.
Novus Ordo Seclorum: interpreted as foretelling the coming of Christ and also foretelling of the new American era, appearing on The Great Seal of the United States.
When we look back at the past we often wish we could have foreseen the future. It is a Long War, a long journey: every empire arrives at the destination it has not prophesied – the one it sought to avoid, the path it did not believe it was travelling.
https://www.ghostsofhistory.wordpress.com/
it was Suleimani and people like him that created the dreadful ISIS by enacting sectarianism to divide Iraq . Stop whitewashing his murderous rampage in places like Tikrit and Falujah. Suleimani and his forces and their illiterate thugs accompanied and assisted imperial forces to slaughter the people of Falujah . He and his thugs were responsible for cleansing those areas of Sunnis for sectarian reasons but to great extent to crush opposition to Persian neocolonial inroads into Iraq. The Sunnis never accepted nor bowed to Persian territorial expansionism in their country and neither , currently, the majority of Shiat Arabs.
Suleimani was the appointed colonial ruler of Iraq and the king of chess game played by the Persian Mullas who have and still use shiism as a tool for expansionism and a weapon of disunity and sectarian bloodshed to tear societies apart.
Like it or not ,the grand plans of Persian neocolonialism have hit the wall head on and the dream of greater Persia at the expense of Arabs has turned to ashes and the Mullas knees are bent down to their feet .
There is a close analogy between sending Khomeini to Iran on a special plane from Paris and sending Lenin from Zurich to Russia on a special train.
Iran had to go because it was getting too strong and paradoxically because it was on too good terms with the West. Iranian Revolution accomplished it
Somebody helped to destabilize Iran. However Shah himself believed that Brits were behind Iranian Revolution. And indeed Brits continued to collaborate with Khomeini’s regime:
What about Israel? The Yinon plan was not officially formulated then as far as we know, but perhaps it was already being worked on. All secular ME states were considered a threat. Why not Iran? Would Israel wanted to have a strong Iran in a long term that also was friendly with West at the same time? No, Israel is much more comfortable with the nincompoops from Saudi Arabia that can be rolled up in 24h.
Iran had to be pried off of the US which the Iranian Revolution succeed in doing so. Iran became official enemy of the West. Sanctions set back all developments. The next step was Iraq-Iran war in which the US was siding with Iraq.
Jews acting like the filthy underhanded slime they are is, of course, not surprising. Both West and the Middle East need to wake up as to who the real evil is. Good article, by the way.
Salam, please see my earlier reply to Pepe.
One cannot compare one religion and their sects to other religion and their sects. Having said that, I believe that all religions have three things in common.
1. All religion believe in same God, some call Him with Proper Names such as Ram or Jesus. Other calls him by Nouns such as Allah or God.
2. All religions are Monotheistic including Hinduism.
3. All religions are Hierarchical, as there is One Authority. In Islam the Prophets are authorities from God and they are the ones who represent God. What happens when there is not a Prophet on earth. In Shia Islam after the Prophets there are 12 Imams who represent God, as there has to be always someone to represent God till the Judgement Day.
In Shia Islam the 12th Imam Mahdi is hiding. So we are back to square one. Who is presently representing God? In most religions and sects, God is represented by any Tom, Dick and Harry. In Catholicism some Cardinals (humans) get together and choose a Pope who represent God, so they don’t have such thing as Tom, Dick and Harry.
In Shia Islam the Ayatollah are very, very educated in Islam and Sciences with a PhD. Then they have to do practical training for umpteen of years under an Ayatollah. Then they get certified by that Ayatollah by best of his knowledge that his student now can interpret the scriptures by best of his knowledge. Now here is a kicker, that new Ayatollah should attract followers by their own freewill. Most of the Shia these days out of their freewill follow Ayatollah Sayyid Sistani, including myself. Therefore, ONLY the fatwas of Ayatollah Sayyid Sistani are incumbent on me, and no other persons, to avoid the umpteen conflicting fatwas.
However, if I think I am better than any Ayatollah out there, I can out of my freewill follow myself such as Ayatollah Sayyid Sistani follows himself, until such time when the 12th Imam Mahdi comes out of hiding, then every single Shia, including the Scholars (Ayatollahs) have to follow him due to him being connected to God, and therefore being the hierarchy.
Salam, very well said!
The Islam was hijacked on the death of the Prophet while his body was still warm and not buried yet. And, then the Islam was spread with Swords for Mammon and Empire Building. Mr. Escobar is wrong when he says about, “attaining to martyrdom while fighting in the Way of God…”.
Please see my post #35 to him.
The Prophet and Islam was helped by a Christian King, who gave safe heaven to the early adherents of the Prophet. And, what does the Hijacked Islam does? They for Mammon put a knife in the back of Christianity by spreading Islam with SWORDS. Not in a peaceful way!
…who had to fly in on a Syrian commercial flight and was then plinked. What kind of “colonial ruler” is that?
The idea that Soleimani created ISIS is beyond ludicrous. The overthrow of Saddam by the US is what created the environment in which AQ and ISIS were birthed. Part of the motive for both organizations was their utter hatred for Shia political empowerment, which the US, envisioning some sort of secular satrapy, failed to foresee.
The Arabs have much bigger problems than “Persian neocolonialism.” Arab incompetence and almost total failure at the task of state formation is phenomenal. From poor, decaying Egypt, the former intellectual center of the Arab world, to a Jordan eternally on the dole of the West, to hapless, inept Saudi Arabia bungling the Yemen intervention in every way, to the sorry spectacle of Sunni leaders turning their backs on the Palestinians and groveling before Israel, the Arabs are simply a mess. I guess it’s not surprising that some Arabs are looking to explain away their failures.
Isn’t it interesting that the three most successful states in the region have one thing in common–they’re all non-Arab?
Both Iran and Turkey can certainly overplay their hands in the Arab world, and they will be punished for it insofar as they do so, but the Arabs suffer much more from (1) the problems that murderous, Israel-driven US regime-change interventions have caused and (2) their own incompetence than anything that the “Persians” have done.
It certainly is, but then there’s some false conciousness, too.
Jan 13, 2020 A timeline of U.S.-Iran relations The U.S. and Iran have a complicated history dating back decades.
From the U.S. involvement in the shah’s 1953 coup of Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh, to the Iran hostage crisis in 1979, to the U.S. killing of one of Iran’s top generals in January 2020, the U.S. and Iran’s conservative religious and political leaders have often found themselves in stark opposition to one another about their visions for both Iran’s own future and larger interests in the Middle East.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/a-timeline-of-u-s-iran-relations
Jan 12, 2020 The Plot to Attack Iran – Myths, Oil & Revolution
Abby Martin sits down with Dan Kovalik, human rights attorney and author of the book “The Plot to Attack Iran,” to discuss the context to Trump’s recent attacks, the most common myths about the country, and the history of US plots.
Good well informed post.
Zbigniew Brzezinski Taliban Pakistan Afghanistan pep talk 1979
In 1979 Carters National Security Advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski went into Pakistans border regions with Afghanistan to give a little pep talk to some prospective majehadeen (Holy Warriors).
(Jan.1998) US history – “How Jimmy Carter I Started the Mujahideen” – Zbigniew Brzezinski, National Security Advisor 1977-1981
“Q: The former director of the CIA, Robert Gates, stated in his memoirs [“From the Shadows”], that American intelligence services began to aid the Mujahadeen in Afghanistan 6 months before the Soviet intervention. In this period you were the national security adviser to President Carter.
http://www.liveleak.com/view?i=a13_1240427874
Call me un-washed if you will, but all this talk about “Understanding” being the cause of conflict with the Shia people is academic ideological discourse that is the stuff of PhD dissertations and publish or perish journal writing that has little or anything to do with material reality.
Is the US conflict with China in the South China Sea because Americans don’t understand Chinese religion or history or culture or any other ideological characteristic?
Was the first and second world wars the most brutal in world history because the Anglos didn’t understand the Germanics?
Is the present conflict with Russia explained by “Understanding” Russian history, religion and culture?
Well, you get my drift. Humans by nature conflict, conflict is ever present in all societies, and while ideologues may explain conflict in ideological terms; invariably there is a material factor that is both a necessary and sufficient condition for the conflict.
Wonderful comment, steinbergfeldwitzcohen.
May all your dreams come true, may you build a ladder to the stars and may you stay forever young.
Escobar says the below. My question to Unz readers is, “Where is the lie?”
Seems correct to me, and hits the bulls-eye.
If I could, I would tattoo on Trump’s forehead ” None has plumbed the depths of fealty to Israel and international Jewry as you.”
What makes you think the major Eurasian powers are not already infiltrated by the Hebes? China especially…
I have a metric I use that cuts though the bullshit. So far, it’s been infallible.
Islam, (including the people of Iran), and the West, are menaced by the same existential enemy, Zionism.
If you want to know who is an enemy of your people, just check and see if they’re friends of Zion.
When Russia was under boot of Zion, they mass-murdered millions of Russians and others – during their commie-reign, and then handed over the wealth of Russia to a handful of Rothschild’s “Russian” oligarchs, when they decided to go Western-style – ((crony “capitalism”)).
With my metric, you can see that the Zio-friendy Russia, was the enemy of the Russian people.
And that’s why Putin = Hitler, in the West today, because he thwarted the zio-plans for Russia to be looted and its people crushed.
It’s the same all over. If a regime is zio-friendly, they’re the enemy of their people.
England, France, Germany, America, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc…
Iran, under the Shah, was Zio-friendly, and used Savak to torture any dissent. The Shah was an enemy of Iran, and a friend of Zion.
Then there was the Revolution, and ever since, Zion has been apoplectic. Which means that the Mullahs’ and the Revolution were the best thing to happen to Iran. (Warts and all).
So, to cut though the bullshit, just check and see if your government is a friend of Zion, and then you’ll know if they’re the enemies of your country and your people.
Two things can be true at the same time.
The dividing line between good and evil runs down the heart of every man, and he has to choose.
Islam has its “evil.” Abrogation upholds the satanic verses. In other words, Islam “approves” the Satanic verses. Shia Islam simply ignores them. Suffi Islam ignores them. Wahabbi Salafi Islam enshrines the verses via abrogation, and hence is in alignment with doctrine.
Christianity has an evil. Judaizers uphold the old testament and use it for justification for violence. However, the doctrine of Christian super-cession means that Judaizers are OUT OF ALIGNMENT WITH doctrine.
Secularism has an evil. It is situational ethics, and it uses money to promote whatever flavor of the month degeneracy.
Judaism has an evil, it is the ” verbal tradition of Cabala” written down and become talmudic law. Like Islam, moral practitioners of Judaism have to ignore doctrine, and turn a blind eye.
Anyway, good on Shia’s and Suffi’s and moral people of the world, who turn a blind eye to the negative aspects of Islam. Islam does need reform.
I put Judaizer Zionist Christians, Wahabbi Islamics, Talmudic Jews, and ZOG neo-liberal/neo-con secularists all in the same pot. They have chosen evil, and use some sort of religious or other justification for their negative in-humane behavior.
Trump came in as a breath of fresh air, and has turned out to be what gives one Swamp fever.
Do you see the same dynamic in the Safavi attempt to use force to impose Twelver Shiism on Mesopotamia in the 16th and 17th centuries vs the successful and peaceful “conversion” of huge numbers of people in southern Iraq (by proselytizers emanating from Qom) to Shiism when the Iranian state was at its weakest in the 19th century?
All societies in the historic record so far as I can tell are controlled (governed) by a dominate minority elite whose agenda is carried out by those whom they own (govern). America society, American politicians, American elites, American people are species of the genesis: ‘society’ ‘politicians’, ‘elites’, ‘people’ that are component parts of all historic societies.
Ezcobar’s quote is so general that it is meaningless. One could respond in street parlance: “No kidding Dick Tracy”. Or, in academic parlance: it’s an ‘a prior truth’ or ‘tautology’.
Aww, I’m not really a Christian Reverend but a pagan. Let me ponder for a minute…….. no, not a pagan but an agnostic.
The Christians heaped kindling at the feet of the Pagans tied to posts and burnt them alive. The Hindus before them did the same to the Buddhists. The Islamists followed the same hoary tradition.
What was your complaint?????
Syria, Iraq, Libya (both before invasion), Algeria are/were Republics ruled by nationalist governments with some populist policies. The national interest precludes the interest of the hegemon, and as such, all these aspirations need to be crushed. The easy way is to have a dictatorship (see Mameluke Egypt) or autocracy (the rest of them, Tunisia doesn’t matter). So please, don’t underestimate the Arabs.
And what one can see now in the Arab world is a coalition of Autocratic states against Republican ideas, and US has long ago chosen its side. Turkey wants a weak and subordinate Syria, republicanism be damned (shark feeding frenzy).
Who is Pepe Escobar?
is he of Spanish heritage?
“…the awakening to the reality that there is a Creator….”
If all religion could begin and end with those words, what a wonderful world it could be. I say peace to the Muslim, to the Christian, to the Jew, Buddhist, Hindu, and all of the animist pagans everywhere. Differences in doctrine about the Creator are levers to be pulled by manipulators, whom wish to wield the power of belief to achieve their own material ambitions.
It is enough to simply say that there is a creator whose nature is beyond human understanding.
An it harm none, do as ye will.
“Iran believes that the order of the world should be what it has always been and actually is in reality, whether we like it or not, or whether we even believe in reality or not…” This is the only part of the article that’s actually accurate, but not for the reasons you think. Iran doesn’t have tranny bathrooms for children, but the US does, so which ideology is rooted in fantasy? Which country believe that open border is a workable solution, and that importing 100 different peoples with a thousand different identities is a workable solution? “And the secularized West believes in a new worldly order.” The people of the West are ignored, just look at the over ruling of prop 8 in California, the Brexit farce, and the referendum in France that rejected the Lisbon Treaty, yet the French government ignores the people voice and just joined the EU anyway. So any objective being perused by the West is whatever the corrupt and vindictive “elite” want, and believe me they are not acting on some moralistic impulse for justice.
All of the “experts” you talked to assumed the US has a coherent foreign policy and they just keep making mistakes, or they don’t understand some intricacy… but then you already mentioned the answer, and it’s the same thing afflicting Americans; the globalist NWO. You and the “experts” both admit thats the real objective, but then take personal offense and go on a pity party for Muslims only. Guess what, the NWO has the same plans for the ME as it has for Japan, Africa, Guam, any future Mars colony, and even for all the White Christian Americans you rage against. This means you lack a fundamental understanding of the great game being played, and let your delicate sensibilities for brown people cloud your judgement and obscure the big picture.
It’s non-trivial. You cannot dismiss with a triviality like “No Kidding Dick Tracy.”
Your body has hierarchy and a governing system. It includes nervous systems and a brain, which in turn is hierarchical.
The central question then becomes, who or what is the governing hierarchy for civilization. If you install the “wrong brain” then it is axiomatic: You will get bad and wrong outputs. You should fix your eye on the central question, rather than dismissing it out of hand as a triviality. Only non-serious or immature people are dismissive of reality.
One could make a good argument Putin saved Russia. Russia is much better off now than if the ruling (((Oligarchy))) of the 90’s had continued their rampage of raping the Russian population.
It should be beyond any question that the West is a Kakistocracy – rule by the worst people. Democracy as it is known today, is simply rule by monied Oligarchs. Hidden string pullers.
Hungary is a historical example of a polity ruled by a proper elite – a patriarchy with men of repute:
Hungary had a constitutional kingdom that lasted for nearly 1000 years. During that period it served its people. The King was elected by the public, and public electors were men of repute. In other words it was a non-suffrage electorate. A newly elected King would select the upper house, and electors elected the lower house. There were procedures in place if the process did not work properly, which would cause re-election, or ejection of the King.
Any sort of hierarchy that worked beneficially for nearly 1000 years is non-trivial, and cannot be dismissed. All systems predicate their output, and while this may be a tautology, gravity is also a tautology. If you fall down and bump your head with gravity, then most humans learn their lesson.
Humans it seems cannot learn their lesson when it comes to selecting a governing hierarchy. Instead, we get Kakistocracies who work for their self aggrandizement. When kakistocracies and plutocracies arise, especially in a nuclear age, then the bad “brain” selection process puts the entire planet at risk.
Wow what a mess. Pepe Escobar, who has long contributed under the nom de plume of an intelligence agency over complicates the issue with blather. Huge profits lie in unending wars not in winning them. Most people have no coherent religious beliefs other than this one religion of patriotism, war and profit. More importantly, religions teach people about their helplessness. Iran, of course, allows all religions to practice, including Christians and Jews.
Illiterate liar. You are just like many stooges I met around the world who still call themselves “Iranian”.
This intellectual glass bead game of Philosophy/Religon, is akin to Talmudism.
It is all wrong-headed. Any discussion of fundamentals devoid of Evolution and especially evolutionary psychology is a compleat waste of time.
Given our history how can there be any doubt about where the “Roots of American Demonization” of anything comes from?
The root of all demonization in the US is the Zionist owned media that dominate and direct the national conversation. The US has become a trained attack dog directed at enemies of the inbred dynastic Zionist banker clans.
At the time of the Spanish American war we called it “yellow journalism” but it was weaponized media of the emerging empire. Editorial control over all the most influential newspapers was consolidated by JP Morgan just in time to baffle American men of the US Republic to go fight “to make the world safe for democracy” on the side of three colonial empires France, England, and Russia. The Ministry of Truth” now called the Counsel on Foreign Relations persuaded Americans to go fight Germany again only two decades after WWI. Several years of anti-Hitler propaganda is all it took. Unz readers know that nearly 80 years after WWII most Americans knowledge of WWII is upside down. The same for the Korean, and Vietnam wars which according to Fletcher Prouty were planned in 1945. He witnessed surplus war materials being shipped from Japan to Seoul and Saigon years before the contrived wars when Ho Chi Minh became a villain symbol.
The internet is shaking lots of Americans awake but it is not making a difference.
If this is true about Shia benevolence – then why not advertise their good deeds.
Why not publish articles about how Shia Iran has protected the ME minorities? Name those oppressed peoples and the tribes that have been helped by Iran.
Please publish Iran’s actual good deeds in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq.
The world will acknowledge good deeds over Godly claims.
p.s. Clearly the Shia are more reasonable then the Arab Wahhabists and Islamists.
In respect of the sexual mores, pre-marital sex among Muslims has been happening for a very long time. It may be oral or anal, as vaginal virginity must be preserved. The temporary marriages are not just in Iran. I friend’s wife told me of a conversation she had with a Muslim neighbour. She was asked whether her husband (my friend) had another wife when he traveled. It was, apparently, taken for granted that her husband would.
I am acquainted with a number of Muslims, most of the males drink and chase women openly. The women are very difficult to figure out, although it would not surprise me if they weren’t getting some on the side, as well.
As for the Shah, his fatal mistake was pointing out the undue influence of (((the lobby))) and their control of the news.
Israel had nothing to do with the birth of civilization.
I recall reading an article, many decades ago, about the discovery of the cuneiform tablets near Damascus. The context was that at the time the Assyrian city states were trading far and wide, the Israelites were still chasing sheep and goats around the desert.
How’s the weather in Tel Aviv today?
Islam is not only very stupid, as attested to by the backwards societies it creates, but also very wicked, as attested to by its laws.
Shia Islam is also more neurotic and more obviously barmy than Sunni Islam.
For what it’s worth my opinion is.that a large percentage of Americans.. possibly a big majority.. have not gotten over the embarrassment and humiliation done to USA pride by embassy hostage crisis 40+ yrs ago. Perhaps the hostage takers wanted to make a point about USA role in the oppression of Shah’s rule, but in hindsight it seems that the @400 days of hostage situation permanently poisoned the chance of reconciliation between USA and Iran. As like our anger at Japan after Dec 7. 1941..with religious issues subordinate.
.maybe a case of..look before you leap.
Interesting link between Zionism and Wahhabism made by Princess Vittoria. Maybe it’s something in the air out there in the eastern sandhills of what is today Saud Arabia. Intolerance, and a belief that since one’s view is correct, it is permissible to kill the rest. Or at the least denigrate them to second tier humanity.
It’s wonderful to consider what gets lost in the sands of time. Take the Palestinians. Did the Romans really expel the Jews from what was then Palestine, or did they simply disempower them and leave them in place as peasants on the land to grow the food needed by their soldiers and horses? And did these serfs later convert to Islam when that new religion swept up thru the Levant some five or six centuries later? It would explain where they came from, these pesky Palestinians. Apostasy – cardinal sin in some eyes. No statute of limitations considered.
Protestants know the difference between the religion sects pretty well! The imperial capitalists acted against the Catholics in Ireland for about a century! Don’t let them convince you otherwise!
Good point.
Russia seems to have a problem as does Ukraine. Ashkenazim positioned themselves in Israel early on, lost a great deal of power from 1917-1960’s in the USSR, yet held on and, 5 years ago, dramatically enhanced their position via Ukraine. Those are historical positions but are now much improved.
They have a 2,000+ year position in Persia but I’m not sure that it will actually benefit the Zionists that much as the Orthodox, and the Iranian Jews are a type of Orthodox I assume, frequently hold opposite positions on really critical issues.
I don’t think it will help them much with China. China is not going to change it’s immigration laws or procedures to let this newly hatched 1st generation of Jewish-Chinese kids get any special treatment. In fact, I’m betting they will be viciously ostracized if they can even get into the country on short term Visas. China seems to be Jew wise.
In South Korea they tried to pull some kind of routine recently, forget the details, but were called out with very precise language. They tried their ant-semitism spiel and were, effectively, told to ‘[email protected] off’. It was that down and dirty. They lost.
Bear in mind, the Chinese ARE the Jews of Asia! Difference is they intermarry and stay out of positions of political power for the most part. There are tensions throughout Asia but they Chinese, to their credit, have been fairly smart about their economic dominance in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. They aren’t perfect and I’m not saying that. This is also not my area so I could be off-base.
tldr version –> I’m sure they will try to expand into the Eurasian trading belt. No doubt. I just think that they will have a much harder time than they did in Europe for a number of reasons. Primarily, I believe those cultures will see the con for what it is and reject it.
We in the West have had a 2, 500 year relationship with the Jews that goes back to Greece and Rome. The Romans really botched their relationship with the Jews. They completely missed the point and used a hammer when they should have used a pen. That was the Roman neurosis; always in carpenter mode. When you compare the Roman way of approaching a problem to how the Persians or the Chinese, historically, went about solving certain issues….let’s just say that I appreciate the subtlety of thought that I’ve seen in not just Persian culture but in many cultures from the Near East to the Far East.
So Hossein is NOT your real name! Otherwise you could have at least spelled Khomeini’ name correctly on top of the nonsense that you’re talking about!
He was born in Brazil
The Americans did a deal with the Mullahs to hold the hostages for 444 days so that Reagan could get in. Minutes after he was sworn in the hostages were magically released. George HW Bush did that negotiation. You can take that to the bank.
The whole hostage incident in Iran was kabuki theatre brought to us by your buddies, the neo-Cohens. The world is onto you Shlomo123. Where will you run and hide? Patagonia, Ukraine or Israel?
Good luck with your travel plans.
After the CIA realizing that the communists have penetrated the society of Iran at which time some of the physicians have become part of the communist party (Tudeh), the CIA and Jimmy Carter were fearful that the Soviet Union is going to take over Iran and easily get access to the Persian Gulf! It took the US a couple of years 1977-78 to implement their plan! The US had no choice but to find someone who would hate communism. Khomeni as a Shiite leader and strongly anti-Shah and anti-Communism was a God sent to the US! The CIA knew that Khomeini was popular in Tehran Bazaar, money source, and many people on streets. But the CIA had to create a front for Khomeini to return! That became the responsibility of the Iranian National Front which captured imagination of many people prior to the full fledged revolution! Ultimately Khomeini returned and the the first thing he did was to betray the National Front by arresting and killing many of NF’s leaders. Khomeini had not more opposition at home following his instincts to capture the imagination of the other Shiites in Najaf and Karbala in Iraq! Of course a war ensued that idea and Saddam Hossien went to work on 9/1/1980!
I don’t understand whatever point you’re trying to make concerning the “Satanic verses,” a very marginal issue in Islam. It’s just a minor folkloric story made famous by Salman Rushdie’s title. Likewise the whole issue of “abrogation” is silly and can be sliced through easily with common sense. The message of the Qur’an is miraculously clear, beautiful, and true. Read it. The whole thing. In context. Here is a great resource: https://www.amazon.com/Study-Quran-New-Translation-Commentary/dp/0061125873/ref=asc_df_0061125873/ The last thing it needs is “reform” to fit the insane doctrines of today’s secular liberal Holocaust-worshipping inquisition.
Preach it, Reverend!
Blake Archer Williams
I think that HE is the irrational one here.
Forgive me, but I can’t help but walk away from these vague proclamations that he wants an “divine” world order (Islamic, one must assume), and so do the Iranians.
This kind of crazy religious thinking, with the insane martyr complex, is exactly the kind that drives people to bitter wars. And what do you know: the different strains of Moslem are always at war with one another! And what do you know, they tend to persecute religious minorities, such as Christians!
Maybe the US is right to contain these religious zealots? Maybe there would be another Holocaust, if they were to get steam?
So which paradigm is it, my [mad]man?
Is Trump just following orders that he might not like or care about, or is he a gangster who does whatever he likes? Can you not stay consistent for one single interview?
I would argue that Chinese are far more philo-Semitic than Russians or Persians will ever be. Chinese elites themselves seem content to play second fiddle to Jewish finance while they exploit their own people to the death. Don’t forget the Sino-Soviet split, when the Zionist USA cooperated with Maoist lunatics to contain Mother Russia. Russians and Persians have a genuine high culture along with a warrior tradition that gives them inner strength, while Chinese have always been cowardly greedy insects who are content to making deals with the devil. Too bad the chinks forgot the Sassoon-driven Opium Wars haha.
Kevin,
You won’t find any disagreement with me on this point:
I know you are a smart guy, and as a smart person it is your duty to look at things objectively. Abrogation upholds post Medina verses, when Islam turned outward toward war.
Imam’s can always turn a knob to get an output from followers, situation-ally dependent.
However, I am glad that you are adhering to the more “pacific” elements within Islam. Those of us who are objective and have more than a passing understanding, do see deception within Islam.
It is not a my team your team type of view. Humans often do that… they pick sides. It is bad logic.
Usually things are shades of grey. Wahabbi branch of Islam is in accord (my view) with corpus of Islam, especially when abrogation is used for justification.
Folks like you, who have moral fiber, will have a hard time reforming Islam. Abrogation doesn’t allow Shia’s or Suffis any wiggle room. You are apostates to Salafists and they can point to verses to back up their murderous intent.
KB, Islam is a Christian heresy. I’m an Orthodox Christian and I know about Islam and the heretical writings about Jesus.
I know about the differences between Shia and Sunni Islam and I give a cul de rat about them. Sunni and Shia Islam are flipsides of the same worthless coin. Islam is a pervert sex cult that destroys. The present day Islamic world is a genetic mess because of Islamic black slavery, concubinage, polygamy, first cousin marriage.
Present day low-IQ, miscegenated Morocco is an example of what Islam produced. Your wife is a Muslim Moroccan.
“I know you are a smart guy, and as a smart person it is your duty to look at things objectively.” -Smart is not enough. Smart people do not have that obligation. This is an imperative for ethical people. Is Kevin ethical? Not in a broad sense.
As I think one can gather from this piece on impeachment by Professor Walt, Trumanite deep staters are old men thinking in terms of the Cold War and its aftermath, in which the US could afford diversions from the main effort, as Iran will increasingly be. Iran and especially Russia need to be cultivated as an ally against China. Here is Professor Mearsheimer setting out the difference between China and the USSR. Kennan’s ‘containment’ of the Soviet Union was a viable strategy because there was no prospect of the USSR defeating America economically.
The dictates of geopolitical realism “will force that ’have to walk away [from Iran] mindset”. It will be as half a millennium ago when Iran went Shia because of its need to consolidate in the face of the Ottoman existential threat. The Sunnis were killed and their holy places demolished. The Iranian mindset altered to a more clerical one. The same type of domestic elite adjustment will be forced on America as it wakes up, as Donald Trump already has, to the fact that it is not facing a opponent with roughly the same population and one third of the wealth, but rather one with triple the population and by 2049 triple the wealth. I will be a multipolar world for a while, as with before WW1.
Trump probably thinks he got a very poor intelligence assessment about the reaction to the killing of Soleimani, as he tried to de-escalate by saying no one had been hurt in the retaliatory Iranian half ton explosive each warhead ballistic missile attacks. In fact 11 US troops were injured. The Iranian leader went from hero to zero after the airliner shootdown, and demonstrations against the government drew on the educated classes’ dissatisfaction at the Guard’s poor performance being indicative of widespread incompetence under the veneer of clerical rule. I think both Trump and Khamenei are backing off having realised that escalation into the uncertain environment of war will only lead to more fiascos and unpopularity.
The force that will make America walk away is China, whose wealth already rivals America’s, meaning countries like Iran that the US tries to isolate will simply ally with China. See The Strategic Implications of Chinese-Iranian-Russian Naval Drills in the Indian Ocean. While its true that Britain and American had their hooks into Iran once, that is all all past. Iran is to big to occupy like Iraq, so what is the US going to do when it comes down to it? Also the US is already losing influence across the globe as the Chinese move and build economically on top of American body bags as they did in Iraq buying most of their oil (China also takes much of Iran’s oil) and Afghanistan, where they are mining copper, see https://www.cbsnews.com/news/as-america-fights-china-gets-contracts/
Just this month to add to the disquiet over the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station project being funded by China’s CGN corporation
Relative power is the thing and the inextricable economic entanglement of the US and China is something that China is gaining from in relative terms. But the elite in the US are still making serious money trading with China, or getting students from China studying at their institutions, and so they don’t want to stop the free money and feeling of influence. Of being important. Trouble is they will no longer be important in the most important country in the world, because China is going to overtake America, there is no doubt about that. Treacherous Arne Westad in the New Yorker is quoted as saying
Translation: During the next couple of decades, America will start to toy with the idea of a war against China to prevent it becoming a world dominating mega power. America is destined to lose interest in Iranian (and European) problems.
It is racial envy of ancient aryan blood – magnificence of ancient aryan blood is beyond words- u glabrous freaks have yello hair from clairol whereas PersianHind create gold red brunet & black silk. Don’t be jelus.
Economics psychology psychiatry is for atheist scum atheist being Siamese twin of Xtianity.
All mine pakkapremraspyar to the coiner of term “insectoid” – darling if I could telepathically deliver thee a sac of gold bullion (ingots) direct from BharatiPanjab I’d do so.
Khudahafiz,Gurfateh&Namaskar,
Prabh108
Ps after activism to honour Oceania I do not listen to atif Aslam – o no – I merely mock hebrewEnglis
The problem with the ‘satanic verses’ is the fatwa issued by the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, calling for the death of Rushdie and his publishers, and calling for Muslims to point him out to those who can kill him if they cannot themselves, based , of course, on the ‘miraculously clear, beautiful, and true message’ of the ‘noble Quran’. That by the ‘Shia’ supposedly ‘ignoring’ them. The problem is the right that the Ayatolahs assumed for themselves to order the assassination of the enemies of Islam no matter that the culprits were citizens of another country. The fatwa was not rescided and the present Ayatolah Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guards have declared the death sentence on British author Salman Rushdie is still valid and remains so for eternity.
Is there any difference with the assassination of Soleymani?
/I am acquainted with a number of Muslims, most of the males drink and chase women openly./
You’re acquainted with what we call ahl-i dunya (people of the world) “Muslims”, those for whom Islam is primarily a perfunctory declaration of faith.
It isn’t that they don’t practice anything of Islam, since even non-Muslims do so. Rather, they don’t practice Islam comprehensively. Some of the folks whom you know appear to be outright hypocrites.
Basically, you are suggesting that Pompeo doesn’t believe in God … you would be surprised to know that in fact he does indeed believe in God and he is anxious to bring the real novo ordo seclorum albeit the Second Coming of Christ rather than the Mahd, the Shi’a version!
Khomeini was a murderous ass who seized the moment to take control of Iran. Like utu indicates, it was more or less in the same pattern as the Communist takeover of Russia. The parallels are astounding. Just like Lenin he had a European groupie class among the likes of Foucault. He had a secure base in the baazari class, who are a sort of insurgent parvenus that appear in a particular state of economic development. But for the rest, the intellectuals, the poor and the others he brought nothing but death and penury. When the Shah was around a good Iranian carpet cost the same as a good car. But with Khomeini they were sold for peanuts.
Pepe should spend some time reading about the moderates who were eliminated by the Islamic Revolution. I followed the developments very closely and can say that if there was antipathy among Americans it was only natural as these fellows sought to humiliate them with their embassy occupation. The captivity of the American embassy personnel for no reason other than being at the wrong place at the wrong time, shows what the “morality” of the Islamists consisted of.
Even among those who like the friends I knew could be expected to support Khomeini, they did not want to return to Iran as they told me that they feared being sent to the front as cannon fodder to clear the mines. The children of the clerics and connected had no such worries as the dragnet would avoid them.
Utter nonsense. Islam never promised Muslims that a 12Th Imam will come out of a hole and spread justice, actually terror by Komeini worshippers, around the world. The concept of Wali Fakih itself is anti Islamic for Islam is a univeralist religion and does not promote nonsense like papacy in Catholicism. The persian Mullas are proponents and promoters of such anti Islamic ideas, for expansionist and colonialist reasons.
No Sura in holy Quran mentions that nor there is any mention of twelve Imams. Ali was the Kalif of Islam and not an Imam.
It is true that that descendants of the prophet(PBUH) are to be respected but in no way or shape any of them were to be awarded the stewrdship of Islam, for Islamic Umma is to be governed by a Democratic Shaura and not a bunch reactionary asses like the Persian Mullas.
Islam is a progressive universalist religion and contrary to what the propgandists claim most people in the world began to adhere to it’s teaching for it’s peaceful message of brotherhood of mankind .
The Persian ruthless Mullas, appointed and assisted by Imperial powers, have stabbed Islam and Muslims by a dagger in the back spreading deadly sectarianism and division amongst Muslims and have contributed greatly to the weakening of the Umma.
The Persian Mullas are sworn and true enemies of Islam .
Well said. It may be of interest to know that the fracas over Salman Rushdie’s book actually started in Bombay, Rushdie’s hometown. The idiot Rajiv Gandhi immediately appeased the Muslim mobs by banning the import (but not the possession) of the book. At that time the Muslim mobs thought they owned the streets of Bombay. Today they are a subdued lot.
Thanks for the learned commentary.
Shias have organized taxation … Sunnis give their tax individually and thus, as a community, easily penetrable by secret services.
Shias are idealists like Democrats. Sunnis are like Republicans that do not believe in big organizations.
Shias are smart as a collective due to centuries of Sunni persecution.
Sunnis are dumb as a collective due to having no real challenger for more than a 1000 yrs.
That is why there is a difference between killing Soleimani and other Sunni pay as you go figures like Zarqawi or OBL or Baghdadi…
If Shia withstood 1000 yrs of brutal Sunni persecution- today’s challengers are a walk in the park.
@Hossein
If Khomeini was brutal as you claim- with all the world against it- the Islamic Republic would have long fallen.
Your emotive claim does not make any sense like other anti-Iran claims where Iran is oppressive both inside and outside and despised and embargoed by the world but yet it keeps on thriving. Its absurd!!!
Did George Bush Senior play a role in putting Khomeini at the head of Iran’s government?
How Republican Candidate Ronald Reagan Colluded with a Foreign Government to Manipulate the 1980 Presidential Election
APRIL 7, 2017 BY FRANK GORMLIE. San Diego Free Press
https://sandiegofreepress.org/2017/04/ronald-reagan-colluded-with-a-foreign-government/#.XiJxXC3MxsM
[Reagan was NOT in government; George H W Bush, Reagan’s running-mate, had been head of CIA until Carter fired him, pissing off Bush to the extent that he was eager to destroy Carter.]
In a 2011 book, The Secret War with Iran: The 30-Year Clandestine Struggle Against the World’s Most Dangerous Terrorist Power, author Ronen Bergman (who recently published Rise and Kill First, reportage on Israel’s frequent use of assassination. http://www.nbcnews.com/video/rock-center/46318982 ) verified Gormley’s claim that Israel collaborated in arming Iran throughout the course of the 1980 – 1988 Iran-Iraq war, and contrary to ostensible US ban on selling arms to those combatants. Bergman quoted an Israeli general involved in the weapons sales, who said: “We never considered the ethics of the situation. We just sold and sold and sold, and let them kill each other.”
Political reality trumps political philosophy:
Point taken. Thank you
Iran became a designated enemy. Israel preferred hostile rabid yet weak Muslim state than friendly but strong secular state under Shah. The logic of Yinon Plan.
“It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal”. -Henry Kissinger
Had not Khomeini been brutal, the ‘Islamic Republic’ would not have been at all.
Given Twelver Shia beliefs around the Twelfth Imam and divine intervention in politics the way Qassem Suleimani is being portrayed should not surprise. Nonetheless it is a little overdone, for those who are struggling against powerful oppressors deserve to triumph if they are infinitely careful. This takes not merely courage, which even a thug can have, but discipline. I am afraid Suleimani let acclaim go to his head a bit, for he should not have gone into the Lion’s Den so insouciantly. He left a lot of his people feeling very let down.
A major mistake of the Iranian Islamic republic on attaining power was liquidating the communist party, because that incensed the Soviet Union and led it to supply Saddam when his back was to the wall, as a result Iran lost a war it should have won handily. This fear of communism by affluent clerics had already led to the ousting of Mosaddegh, which followed the preeminent Shia learned one having withdrew support from the government, thus taking away the middle class from Mosaddegh. Only then could he be overthrown in an operation planned by MI6 using American funds for paying criminal elements staging riots. According to The Verdict of Peace: Britain between her Yesterday and the Future by Correlli Barnett, the reason for the overthrow was that the US was told by Britain its whole financial stability would be in doubt if it lost the income from Persian oil. America was not particularly interested in doing it until then it would seem.
I don’t think Iran before or since their conversion to Islam and then the Twelver school of Shia have outstanding philosophical achievements to compare with theological schools of Basra, Iraq, where the doctrine of Occasionalism first arose. A modern member of the elite would probably give the profoundly occasionalist-influenced Hume (cause and effect connect in the subjective associations of ideas within the mind itself) as the philosopher closest to their thinking, especially as God is a laughing stock to them as to Hume. In military science Iran’s greatest hero Ismail I lost his crucial battle through being slow to adopt artillery.
Shah Ismail I of Persia (1487-1524) He was the ruler who turned Iran into a Shia state by forcible conversion on pain of death, demolition of Sunni mosques ect. Falsely claimed to he a descendant of the prophet Muhammed , his his male lime was of Kurdish origin. There is said to be a support for a West Asian origin of haplogroup R1b, especially among Kurds. Not the red hair. A red hair phenotype requires being homozygous for a variant of MC1R, plus another eight genetic differences–discovered by Scottish scientists in 2011-are now known to be necessary for red hair. These eight alleles must be involved in skin lightening as redheads always have pale skin. I suspect red hair is more or less a side effect of mega-selection for skin lightening.
A redhead, her skin was as white as milk.
I think Western Europe R1B1 (the Y chromosome so male line) is a marker for genocide of indigenous men, and high status male breeding with the pick of the females, which is not too different to what happened to men taken by Barbary Coast corsairs. , but also forming pair bonds with them. In Scotland R1b1a1a2 is at 70%, but in Wales 92% bear it. Why an excess of red hair among the Welsh a population significantly darker haired than average Brits? Culling of indigenous males was more intense in Wales (as attested to by the greater prevalence of an Aryan Chromosome). With extremely callous husbands there would be selection in women for whatever could elicit care and provisioning, I think this resulted in lighter and lighter skin, and this created a more intense selection for red hair, or what went with it: whiter than white skin.
Not that sexy looking due to her naturally pale skin, but redheads’ actual sexual response is exceptional.
That Islam is a ‘Christian heresy’ is only partially true. Saint John of Damascus in his “Fount of Knowledge”, part two entitled “Heresies in Epitome: How They Began and Whence They Drew Their Origin” described it so:
“There is also the superstition of the Ishmaelites which to this day prevails and keeps people in error, being a forerunner of the Antichrist. They are descended from Ishmael, [who] was born to Abraham of Agar, and for this reason they are called both Agarenes and Ishmaelites. They are also called Saracens, which is derived from Sarras kenoi, or destitute of Sara, because of what Agar said to the angel: ‘Sara hath sent me away destitute.’ These used to be idolaters and worshiped the morning star and Aphrodite, whom in their own language they called Khabár, which means great. And so down to the time of Heraclius they were very great idolaters. From that time to the present a false prophet named Mohammed has appeared in their midst. This man, after having chanced upon the Old and New Testaments and likewise, it seems, having conversed with an Arian monk, devised his own heresy. Then, having insinuated himself into the good graces of the people by a show of seeming piety, he gave out that a certain book had been sent down to him from heaven. He had set down some ridiculous compositions in this book of his and he gave it to them as an object of veneration”.
His OWN heresy! True, based, as more studies showed, on the Judeo-Christian heresy of the Ebionites (“neither Jewish nor Christian” as the Fathers of the Church assessed it). That’s why both Jews and Christians rejected it.
“He is deceiving. For do prophets come with swords and chariot? Verily, these events of today are works of confusion…. you will discover nothing true from the said prophet except human bloodshed.” That’s what Jews said immediately about Mahomed.
And the Christians saw the true nature of Islam after the first contact: ““He [Muhammad] taught his subjects that he who kills an enemy or is killed by an enemy goes to Paradise [Koran 9:111]; and he said that this paradise was one of carnal eating and drinking and intercourse with women, and had a river of wine, honey and milk, and that the women were not like the ones down here, but different ones, and that the intercourse was long-lasting and the pleasure continuous; and other things full of profligacy stupidity.” (The Chronicle of Theophanes the Confessor – VIII-IXth centuries- for the years 629/630).
Islam is all about submitting to your prophet who is the last for all time. The Koran goes on and on about tribes that did not submit each to its prophet so were destroyed. The prophet Noah’s tribe all drowned in the Flood and on and on with other tribes. A nice trick by a former merchant who pretended to be illiterate. Submit. To me.
“Yinon Plan” seems too much a simplification.
Israel’s relationship with / animus toward Iran is far more complicated, like a divorced couple that hate each other but want desperately to get back together.
In Thirty Years War, Ronen Bergman explains one element of Israel’s problem with Revolutionary Iran and the Khomeini government: Jews had been very closely integrated into the upper echelons of Iranian government — like Jews are in USA today (and ever since WWI era). The loss of that ability to know what was going on in Iran; to influence Iranian policy; to profit from the relationship economically and politically, was a major loss. Israelis compensated for that loss by making Israeli weapons available to Iran — even to enemy-Iran: Bergman says Israelis reason that supplying weapons to a state, even an adversary, places one in as close a relationship to the centers of power, and to a state’s secrets, as can be accomplished short of a ‘friendly’ relationship.
Yossi Alpher validates Bergman’s concept that Israel keenly misses access to the inner workings of Iranian government and decision making, but from a different perspective. In a discussion of his book, Periphery: Israel’s Search for Middle East Allies, Alpher and Bruce Reidel had this exchange:
A few minutes later, Alpher dipped into what Israelis perceive to be a historical- psychological component of the Israel-Iran relationship:
In other words, Jews expected to be greeted with flowers when they
invaded Iraq— er, settled in Palestine, and to be welcomed as long-lost brothers, back in the fold.
This is a stunning admission, beyond naive but consistent with the fiercely internalized Chosenite mindset.
Acting like a gangster *is* following the elite agenda (unleashing endless wars so that the goyim will have to borrow money to finance them from the privately owned central banks). 40% of the US Federal budget goes to finance usurious interest on “debt” the goyim owe to the bankers for their having done them the favor of printing their own money.
St Reagan was able to proclaim “morning in America” due to two factors. Khomeini for whatever reasons waited till the plastic saint was elected to release the embassy hostages and the second because the economic bloodletting by the monetarists who were darlings of the right, did considerable damage to Carter’s reelection prospects under Volker.
Jimmah may well have been the last innately honest man to hold the Presidency.
Great post.
Fun fact, land carefully chosen to construct Washington DC upon had once been called Rome complete with it’s own Tiber running through it.
Along similar lines, if you’re not already familiar with it, you might find the 1853 geo-political book The New Rome excerpted and linked to below of some interest.
The generally unknown book’s premise is that a future practically unbeatable US/UK united front is to form which will first conquer and gain control of Germany, to be immediately followed by a global struggle specifically between the United States and Russia where the latter’s power is smashed.
The purported end result is to be a unified earth centered upon a US/UK political axis, ie The New Rome; or, the United States of the World.
https://majorityrights.com/weblog/comments/the_new_rome_or_the_united_states_of_the_world_1853/
https://alison-morton.com/2015/06/21/rome-and-washington-dc/
… The 30-Year Clandestine Struggle Against the World’s Most Dangerous Terrorist Power…
The Israelis can give a tough fight for that title.
This is when Khomenei landed in Tehran- He did not have enough time yet to sport his brutality yet. look at the mass of people- it is they who built the IR.
Brutality never builds anything. Look at the brutal Taliban or Alqaida or others- they were brutal and never amounted to anything.
“No true Muslims” = “No true Scotsmen” fallacy.
My earlier reply seems to have disappeared.
That “brilliant concept” is prostitution but in name.
As is usual with Westerners who don’t know anything about other cultures, you try to find some equivalent to what I described. Something that you can relate to. But in this instance you are totally wrong. Here are some reasons:
1- This system is largely organised by the clergy.
2- There is no white slavery as in Europe, the USA and Israel. No human trafficking – the current euphamism for white slavery.
3- Both partners have to be officially cleared from sexually-transmitted infections.
4- In the event of an offspring from such a relationship, there are laws to protect the woman and the offspring.
5- Prostitution is totally illegal in Iran and is severely punished.
In the USA, the spread of STI’s is mind-boggling. In Iran, there is very little of that except among drug addicts. The heroin coming from Afghanistan is just another form of asymmetric warfare by the USA against Iran.
The US Just Hit Another Troubling High in STD Rates, And You Need to Protect Yourself
Declining trends in HIV and other sexually transmitted infections among female sex workers in Iran could be attributable to reduced drug injection: a cross-sectional study This study excludes women who have temporary marriages for obvious reasons. They are not at all at risk.
Human politics and ritualistic religion boils down to harnessing labor. Getting people to work for you not themselves.
Apocalypse and martyr stories are as catnip to a cat for most people. Even secularist humans have their climate change apocalypse stories even though they don’t believe in the Parousia. The sky is always falling in.
Politics and organized religion always boils down to harnessing labor. This does not mean I don’t believe in God or the necessity for hierarchy of some sort. It just means I recognize human manipulations. It’s ALWAYS about power over labor in this world. Whether mental or physical labor.
As paradoxical as it may seem, Americans know Islam without knowing it.
Most Americans affirm the being of God or a higher power, a phenomenon which indicates that, even in a society where religious liberty is enshrined in law, such liberty does not invariably yield ambivalence toward the greater questions of our existence. This affirmation, however perfunctory, speaks to the reality that faith remains an inclination hard-wired in the human soul.
But Islam is seldom, if ever, identified by popular media as the satisfaction of that instinct, one as essential to the health of the human spirit as food and drink to the body, as light to vision, as air to breath. Where Islam is concerned, we rarely hear of its emphasis upon prayer or its transformation of consciousness to vigilant supplication. Scarce is the reminiscence of profound generosity that once pervaded the early Muslim world to such an extent, poverty simply didn’t exist therein.
The virtues of good conduct that characterize Islam are its defining characteristics, and while many may not directly attribute them to the religion, they also can not contend with the necessity of their application in preserving civil society. They are virtues that Christians, Jews, and others may claim for their respective faith or philosophy, which matters little, since it is only by their realization that benefit becomes manifest.
We may choose to perceive America as libertine, hedonistic, and oblivious to God, and it would not be difficult to give weight to this perception. We may also elect to see the America that is more charitable than any other nation on earth, the America that does not hesitate to assist a neighbor in need, the unsung demographic that wants what is good and wholesome for itself and its posterity. Muslims identify with this America. They are its natural allies.
Both Muslim and non-Muslim Americans alike should appreciate Islamic precedents for the protection of religious liberty established more than fourteen centuries ago in Medina, precedents said to inspire the Founding Fathers’ codification of a similar protection that is still the single most defining feature of the American republic. It is well past time to move beyond the clash-of-civilizations narrative advanced by the enemies of humanity and find common ground upon which we may raise societies that deserve to be called civil. There is no reason to consider Islam as an enemy to liberty or liberty as antipathetic to Islam.
America already knows Islam. It just doesn’t know it yet.
Looks familiar. Lenin arriving at the Finland Station in Russia’s capital of Petrograd on April 16, 1917.
with this amendment:
… The 140-Year Clandestine Struggle Against the World’s Most Dangerous Terrorist Power…
[zionisn took hold in Russia ~1840]
If a man goes to another place where he has some business to do and has to stay a few days away from his home and his wife, but he still wants to have sex, he can “marry” a local woman for that short period (even if it is only for one day!) and satisfy his animal lusts with her, provided he pays the “dowry” for that “marriage”. When he returns he “divorces” his temporary “wife”.
For all practical purposes, this arrangement is “payed sex”, i.e. prostitution, no matter the hypocritical form it is cast into. I say this not as a “prejudiced Westerner”, but as someone who sees through hypocrisy.
All the points you adduce do not change the nature of prostitution of this arrangement. To wit :
1- “This system is largely organised by the clergy.”
So what? Prostitution organised by the clergy is still prostitution.
2- “There is no white slavery as in Europe, the USA and Israel. No human trafficking – the current euphamism for white slavery.”
So what? Voluntary prostitution is stil prostitution.
3- “Both partners have to be officially cleared from sexually-transmitted infections.”
So what? Medically controlled prostitution is still prostitution.
4- “In the event of an offspring from such a relationship, there are laws to protect the woman and the offspring.”
So what? Such “responsible” prostitution is still prostitution.
5- “Prostitution is totally illegal in Iran and is severely punished.”
So they don’t tolerate competition of the free market? But state monopoly on prostitution is still prostitution.
I maintain, this hypocritical form of “temporary marriage” is prostitution but in name, no matter how “well organized” by the state it may be.
To know and to not know at the same time is contradictory.
Its the myopia of Western thought that see the world as Democracy vs Communism/Dictatorship
You saw the Iranians back their regime during Soleimani’s funeral ceremony. That was 41 years after the revolution. Could you imagine the same for a Soviet leader in 1950s?
Had the regime been brutal as Fox or CNN claim it to be, same guys who told you about WMDs in Iraq, then the regime in Iran would not be as loved as it is. no?
Khomeini was sent into Iran by MI6, the whole mullah deal was a MI6/CIA/Mossad deal, to supress the Iranian people.
It has nothing to do with Communism/Democracy dichotomy. You are projecting. The reason I draw the analogy between Lenin and Khomeini is because they were brought from abroad by foreign intelligence services (Lenin by German and Khomeini by French/British and possibly Israeli) in order to precipitate the destabilization of the state (Russia or Iran, respectively) to weaken the state and set it back. Both Lenin and Khomeini were agents (witting or unwitting) of foreign external powers to do the harm to countries they were sent to.
He has the arrogant Muslim’s self-aggrandizing belief that all people are naturally Muslim, but haven’t yet seen “the truth”. And this is why we should have cooperated to keep them contained from day one: Europeans got over the long torments of religiosity only to “invite” into their midst sententious, hyper-fertile knuckle-draggers pushing the same old demented will to power.
The operational characteristics of Islam, meanwhile, are biological expansion, gibsmedat, child rape and, when the exponent is literate, bloviating self-righteousness about the wonders of medieval Islam, which for some reason those stupid and totally irrational Spaniards rejected, and how the world would be perfect if we all just submitted to your ideology and paid jizya.
Anyone entertaining this sententious sophistry is already dhimmi, of course, which is Arabic for cuck.
“Peace”, as the power-hungry moralistic hypocrites who desire one’s submission like to end their passive-aggressive commentary.
The New Rome echoes the Venetian Oligarchy’s obsession in recreating a New Roman Empire -something explained in Webster Tarpley’s Against Oligarchy. Considering how the Venetian oligarchy, their wealth and system moved north to create the British Empire, there is an obvious continuity observed in Carroll Quigley’s The Anglo-American Establishment.
You’re one of the few who gets it.
More people need to heed the warning proffered by Jack Bernstein in, The Life of an American Jew in Racist Marxist Israel:
When Britain discovered oil in Iran (early 1900s), they cut a “deal”: 15% to Iran, the rest to Britain.
When the democratically-elected Mohammad Mossadegh came to power, he nationalized Iran’s oil industry. Britain didn’t have it. In 1953, they (the UK/US) overthrew Mossadegh in a coup and enthroned Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (a.k.a.the Shah).
The Shah bowed to virtually of of the UK/US’ wishes but when he decided to go solo and wanted modernize Iran with a nuclear power, the UK/US didn’t have it again and brought in the Ayatollah Khomeini.
Some say the Ayatollah Khomeini crossed those who brought him to power. I have my doubts. The British Empire follows the instructions of Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations (which should more appropriately called Theft of Nations) where competitor nations must be kept backwards culturally and thus economically compared to Britain. Coincidentally, the very first thing the Ayatollah Khomeini did when he came to power was to shut down the Shah’s planned nuclear program (supposedly because WMDs are against Islam).
Anyway, that is not to say that the Mullahs have not, since then, realigned their interests. Iran’s leadership is divided. One one hand, there is the anti-Imperial mullahs and on the other, the Iranian elite (in bed with the Western Deep State) represented by the likes of Rouhani.
https://www.voltairenet.org/article208858.html
What Iran need, imo, is a secular government who takes the country out of its economic/development stagnation and of course, a nuclear arsenal to thwart the UK/US degenerates and their Israeli rabid attack dog.
The framing of this intractable problem is of the traditional – we are light they are dark – political polemic.
There is nothing rational about the claim that one form of Mohammedanism is holy or sacred as mahomet – if he existed – was a psychotic jew-killing pedophile who claimed to have received visitations from The Archangel Gabriel.
Now, Gabriel is the one who appeared to Mary at The Annunciation.
Same angel Gabriel. right?
Serja Trifkovic rightly describes Mahomet as part David Koresh Part John Gotti.
Are the shia less problematic to deal with than the sunnis? Yes, but they both worship Mahomet as the perfect man and it was he, mahomet, who specialised in making treaties he never had any intention of honoring.
Leave them be in their satanic hell holes with their false religion.
In the long article that I have read with aptitude is missing a name and basic facts without which one cannot understand the whole Middle Eastern scenario. The name is Israel and its Middle Eastern policy towards Iran, Syria, Libanon and finally Palestine. It lacks knowledge of the power of the Israeli “Lobby”, or rather Zionist in the United States. Without this the speech
on the situation in the Middle East remains a discourse with very little relevance to reality without any understanding of the problem in its entirety. The whole remains a theological discourse on Islamism and its factions without making us understand the reality of the current situation.
I wonder if the Venetian Oligarchy was actually a (((Venetian Oligarchy))). Afterall, our word “ghetto” derives from a quarter in Venice of that name.
I think Hossein is right. Polarizing the ME is the best way to control it.
Solemeyni must have gotten too popular and too powerful, and was thus taken out via this charade. The suspiciously tepid Irani response supports that view.
“Personally, I think this is a brilliant concept. It should be introduced in the West.”
/To know and to not know at the same time is contradictory./
In concerted discovery, one’s knowledge evolves over time, the strange becoming familiar.
The virtues you associate with fundamental goodness lie also at the foundation of Islam: patience, charity, compassion, positive thinking, and humility, to name but a few. They are easily recognizable, but not typically understood in the west as Islamic.
That the vast majority of Americans affirm the existence of God or a higher power also demonstrates their acknowledgement of an innate human need for faith — one shared by Muslims throughout the world.
A wonderful piece. I learned so much. Thank you, Pepe!
No, their appeal is not primarily sexual, it is to elicit care and provisioning. Think high status male being drawn to a woman by an ethereal quality she has. It is the very opposite of women being cheap hookers you want to pump and dump.
The Shah of Iran’s second wife was half German.
The Shah’s father, Reza Shah, a huge man who kicked subordinates who displeased him in the nuts, was an admirer of Hitler and in 1941 declined to sack the German managers of the railways that Britain wanted to use to supply the USSR with arms. Later that year British and Soviet forces occupied Iran in a military invasion, forcing Reza Shah to abdicate. This would seem the be the root of the Iranian demonisation of all the West and the Soviet Union. But the survival of Britain and Russia was at stake in 1941, all Reza had to do is sack Germans for saying they would not cooperate with British arms transport to Russia.
1. The entire competing industrial militarised states dynamic is a parthenogenesis, an insane, psychopathic material and institutionalised dysfunction. It’s bullying scaled up and projected.
Africa’s State boundaries were not drawn by Africans.
2. That has to preface any and all discussions of this nature. Remember, we are talking about insanity, so try not to normalise it, or get lost in the fascinations, nit picking over elements within it with a comparative, categorical mindset. This is human families and their children, their lives, we are talking about.
3. The act of bullying invokes the rights of the bullies to defend themselves if they have to, or to find other means which can inhibit and stop the bully.
4. The Bully has two options to maintain control – force and deceit. Nothing else is functional for the bully.
Deceit must be framed in a thin veil of material facts, true things that ad a degree on non critical plausibility. Co-option offers the greatest veil of all.
5. Force must be maintained, enhanced and projected as a warning to all.
6. With that in mind, layers of understanding open up with the right questions
7. How does massive generational trauma affect the behaviour of the traumatised, and the traumatising group?
8. What are the emotional, psychological, behavioural and epi-genetic costs (wounds, dysfunctions, restrictions) that are externalised, then mythologised and romanticised out of awareness?
9. What does the science of attachment bonding, or emotional development, tell us about children in wombs in warfare, or under sanctions?
10. What model is there available for genuinely healthy human social behaviour as a long term sustained species?
reading Sean posts makes me want to take a shower.
Why was it not rational for Iran to remain friends with Germany rather than with the British, who had exploited Iran for years, and who, in fact, caused a famine in Iran that cost the lives of 10s of millions of Iranians, a demographic calamity that Iran did not recover from until the 1960s.
It’s still a matter of ideology!
The famine sounds like Iran picked Germany in WW1 as it did in WW2. Now they are allying with China, the precedents are not good. In a war people get killed the US has never killed Iranians inside Iran and only a handful outside in the last thirty years. Iran is not an Arab country, so when they intervene in Iraq it is no different to what the US is doing. If Iran wants the US to speedily get out of Iraq it ought to keep its own military personnel out of the same country, which is not Persian.
Soleimani knew one end of a EFP from the other, and like those many Americans killed by an EFP, he died in a country not his own. Live by the sword.
Hinduism and Monotheistic?!! *facepalm*
This made me go… Hmm, this guy’s name sounds muslim, but how can he spew such heretic nonsense?
Then it made some sense.
Then it made complete sense. *shakes head*
Mr.Shia, my deviant “brother,” there is only ONE true monotheistic faith at present… that is Islam. Even your own hyper-veneration of men (Ya Ali Madad…) borders dangerously close to polytheism.
If you can’t comprehend that, then you should be talking to Sistani. If he too believes the same nonsense, then you are both screwed.
—
All that said, I still wish the Shiite Persians would teach the evil scum Imperialists and Zionists a lesson or two on humility.
That’s why the proper name of this ‘religion’ is “Mahomedanism” and its followers are “Mahomedans”. Mahomed, not the ‘One God’ is central to it. It’s the worship of a man.
You can think what you like. But it does not resemble prostitution in the least.
Anyway, why are you so down on prostitution?
Do you think Trump would have had such gorgeous wives had he been poor? Does that make his wives prostitutes?
The relationship between men, women and sex are a heck of a lot more complicated than you seem to think.
I suspect that you need a good Thai massage with all the extras. 🙂
Illiterate liar. You are just like many stooges I met around the world who still call themselves “Iranian”
What makes you think that only Iranians ever lived in Tehran? I never pretended to be Iranian. I don’t look at all Persian or Middle Eastern.
The fact that you are anonymous gives away your true nature.
A friend’s wife told me of a conversation she had with a Muslim neighbour
You are correct. Divorce is very easy and not only for men. Lots of women have kids with different fathers. But they like to divorce and remarry in general. In my experience, they like to respect the letter of the law – but not its spirit. 🙂
/“No true Muslims” = “No true Scotsmen” fallacy./
Imprecise analogy.
I did not say they weren’t Muslims, but that they behaved like hypocrites. In Arabic, “those who keep faith” would be more accurately translated as “those who are keeping faith,” implying a present continuous action. Faith waxes and wanes; it is not static.
Indeed, this is foreign to those who imagine faith consists of a perfunctory declaration independent of conscious action that affirms fealty.
/Africa’s State boundaries were not drawn by Africans./
And the vast majority of nation-states populated predominantly by Muslims continue to use European templates of law, a fact not widely known by the commentariat here at UR.
Most here would rather the governments claiming to represent them leave Africa and Asia to administrate their own affairs, establishing, at most, mutually beneficial diplomatic and trade relations. I’m sure they don’t contend with the reality that western bullying has had deleterious consequences both for foreign and domestic peoples.
Any form of paid sex, no matter the euphemistic name, is prostitution, whether you like it or not.
Yes you have a point… But I think Pepe’s point is that Sunni Saudi Arabia is basically the functioning “Shah”. So since the Wahabi Sunni’s of Saudi Arabia hate Shia – so will the US gov. If tomorrow the Saudis do the same thing that the Iranians did in the 70’s and push out US influence – the US will then hate Wahabi’s too and then point out all the terror groups they support around the world. It’s all about the dollar reserve indeed.
North Africa (and parts of East Africa) had Jewish presence. That is how it became “Christian”. All of the first “Christians” were Jewish… Since Messiah came to save the “Jew first and also the Greek(any non Jew)” according to the apostle. Simon the Cyrene who helped carry the cross for Messiah was from North Africa. The first recorded “outsider” who converted in the Book of Acts was an Ethiopian eunuch who was travelling to Jerusalem for a festival. Islam then came preaching – just as Christianity was the “new” Judaism – Islam was the “final prophet”. So it was an easy conversion. If you listen to Mizrahi Jews and Coptic or Ethiopian Orthodox and listen to Muslims chanting and singing – unless you know the languages – you would think they are the same. It’s only when the religions leave that area of the globe are the differences easily seen.
This comment reads like a disingenuous projection deflecting attention from the real persons driving the ‘forever war’ in the region.
By the time Islam came on the scene – much of the church had been polluted by “Romanization” and was far from the original faith as practiced by the apostles. In fact – that helped give rise to Islam in the region.
“When Russia was under boot of Zion, they mass-murdered millions of Russians and others – during their commie-reign, and then handed over the wealth of Russia to a handful of Rothschild’s “Russian” oligarchs, when they decided to go Western-style – ((crony “capitalism”)).”
Oh no. In what way was the USSR, a socialist state, under the thumb of capitalist conspirators?
“And that’s why Putin = Hitler, in the West today, because he thwarted the zio-plans for Russia to be looted and its people crushed.”
Yes, Putin is such a Hitler that the Russian nation is rotting from within, losing millions to emigration and drug abuse, and gaining millions of integrated Uzbek and Azeri migrants. Stop it, mate. Putin is Zion. Stalin was a bit like Orbán – limited mind, but stable course.
Die by the sword.
Iran has actually been minimally militarized, remarkable, given the numerous times Iran / Persia has been invaded and its culture dramatically changed.
But — Live by the sword.
Does that mean Israel, nearly totally reliant on militarism where it’s not committed to thievery and deception, will die by the sword(s) in its own hands?
How soon?
Salam,
Islam is a complete system and you seems to be not ware on Islamic System of Marriage. Any marriage involves an innocent third party. Whether that marriage is performed by a Judge, a Padre, a Mullah, or between yourselves (male or female).
Sex is considered good in Islam and the body needs it, so one cannot deny the bodily needs. No husband or wife can withheld sex from each other.
Innocent third party is the result of sex between the husband and wife. It is a child. So first thing Islam does it assures and guarantee the rights of child due to sexual intercourse between the married ones. Quran say, a child has a right to his/her father’s name, as the father had the right from his father. Thus, the lineage in Islam is through the father, just like in Christianity. Then the child has the upbringing rights, and on her/his father’s death the child has the inheritance of the property which cannot be denied to this child.
Rights of wife on marriage is that the husband should provide an agreed upon dowry. After the marriage, the husband has to provide the well being, maintenance and up keep of wife. If a wife works, then the money she earns is hers only, and the husband still has to provide the well being, maintenance and up keep of wife.
Child/Children it is the responsibility of the husband to provide for their well being, maintenance and up keep. If the wife is working, then he should arrange for a nanny. If she is not working she he has to pay her for taking care of the children as the well being, maintenance and up keep is his responsibility.
Divorce is very easy for the man but the Mui Macho has made it very difficult for her. In the majority Islam, not minority Islam (read Shia), a man can send SMS, whatsapp or email giving her divorce three times. I divorce you, I divorce you and I divorce you. The divorce is now final.
Ida is a period of four months where the wife has to wait before she can remarry again. This is to ensure that she is not pregnant. The husband has to provide for well being, maintenance and up keep during this period, and most preferably up to a year. If she is not pregnant she can remarry. If she is pregnant she has to wait until she delivers the baby. He has to pay for her well being, maintenance and up keep during this period. And, ofcourse the child has the right to his father as mentioned above.
A Mui Macho is a dirt poor in Gulf, has desire to marry a virgin and divorce within a month. He goes to Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Syria (war ravage) and Iraq (war ravage) and his money from Gulf makes him a very rich person in those countries. He marries a virgin showing good intention to the family of his bride. Then after one month, he tell them he has to go and arrange a visa for his wife. When he reaches home he sends SMS, whatsapp or email giving her divorce three times. I divorce you, I divorce you and I divorce you. His intention to begin with is bad, not only he doesn’t pay for her well being, maintenance and up keep. If she is pregnant then the child can go to hell. You can Google it.
Time Marriage is just like a regular marriage with an intention to divorce at a certain period in future. It cannot be with a virgin. After the automatic divorce the rights of Ida and the child are protected and guaranteed as this is regular marriage. After the automatic divorce, they can marry again forever if they desire or have an another time marriage.
Sex is good in Islam and needed for the body. This is more so needed by a divorced or widowed woman. Thus, time marriages are performed with divorced or widowed woman and not with a virgin girl.
Candace Owens reveals the answer to the core of Pepe Escobar’s title — which should be,
The Roots of American Demonization of Iran.
Owens’s answer: her guest, Lisa Daftari, New Jersey-born daughter of Iranian Jews who migrated to USA before the Iranian revolution.
Daftari, whose age is not stated on her wikipedia page, but I’m betting under 40 — well under 40 — claims special knowledge of Iran because “it was talked about in her home growing up.”
Just what America needs: more Jewish propagandists demonizing Iran.
Candace, why not just replay your little chat with One-eye Wonder Danny Crenshaw, the guy who stated in the US House of Representatives that it’s “customary and right to say, Punch a German.”
It’s a diversity thing.
I see secular leftism falsely being blamed for the errors of Christian western imperialism.
The vast majority of atheists I know are opposed to western imperialism. We would be fine with leaving Shia, Sunni, and all others, to determine their own futures in the middle east. We are opposed to Zionism and would cease supporting Israel. We would like to start focusing US talents on building a green world based on renewable energy and other sustainable systems, rather than maintaining client states to control the flow of oil and unsustainable global dominance which brings nothing but low wages and body bags to US masses. The US Imperium, mostly staffed by Christian Zionists, and a few key jewish and/or atheist Neocons, shaped by Zionism, does not speak for us. We are struggling to build the movements to dismantle western imperialism before it dismantles the world. Please help by promoting peaceful resistance and peace generally. As is now well known the Imperium weaponizes small scale violence against institutional resistance.
What do freer sexual, personal, or religious practices have to do with Imperialism? Absolutely nothing. Though it is true the Imperium weaponizes dissatisfaction with coerced sexualities to foster invasions. The proper response to that would be universal rights everywhere, not the re-entrenchment of old sexual or religious tyrannies in the false hope they will resist imperialism, since imperialism itself is actually built on such tyrannies.
Can you provide any source or provide sources to lay this claim ?
I can call your bs* as the worst example of drinking a bad kool aid from some drunk evangelical
drug peddlers .
What other ‘source’ do you need when everything is said in the Shahada in a few words? Everything is said in the Koran and the Sunnah. If everyone is ‘born a Muslim’ what is the need of Mahomed?
We don’t drink ‘cool aid’ but wine because God “makes the grass to grow for the livestock and plants for man to cultivate, that he may bring forth food from the earth and wine to gladden the heart of man, oil to make his face shine and bread to strengthen man’s heart “(Psalm 103:14-15). Wine is a sign of God’s blessing, as the Scriptures that mahomedans pretend to follow to the letter don’t tire to say. Wine is part of God’s original creation. Vine is the first plantation by Noah after the flood as a sign of a ‘new covenant’.
So, what to make of the interdiction of wine by Mahomed who ‘invented’ that ‘law’? The Scriptures associate lack of wine with cursing. Mahomedans curse the Christians who consume wine. Whereas for Christians wine is a sign of God’s blessing and the blood of the Christ shed for the forgivness of our sins, for mahomedans is ‘an abomination of Shaytaan’s handiwork’. In other words for them Christ is ‘Shaytan’.
Now ‘evangelicals’ condemn consumption of wine, they are on the same page with the mahomedans.
Why bother asking? Like so many others here, he isn’t interested in anything but provocation and contention.
Surely, you can see that.
Don’t expect annihilation, but in about a generation Israel will suffer a major military defeat assuming it was still trying to hold onto everything it now has. I expect Israel to see the writing on the wall and dial down its requirements as the Arabs grow in relative strength. The current position of Israel is totally reliant on America. Trump’s deal of the century was one sided, and after the high water mark he represents, I don’t see there being anything more pro Israel that America is going to do in the future. They’ll have other fish to fry.
The Middle East is a diversion of military , diplomatic and political resources that America simply will not be able to afford a couple of presidents from now, which is why Israel is feverishly trying to build infrastructure on the occupied territories. As even the renowned Dem oriented diplomat William J. Burns admits, Trump has given things a push rather than originating; he is merely articulating a feeling already there, and which had momentum among elites. Obama with his ‘pivot’ to begin was initiating a turn to East Asia, and away from Europe and Israel. Free ride is coming to an end.
As you say the proper name of Islam is Mohamedanism. It is always Mohamed this or Mohamed that. But they get all schizoid when that is pointed out.
When I could get the television feed from Malaysia, it was always a source of bemusement to me their afternoon prayer ends with a supplication to Allah to bestow on Mohamed the “highest place” that he had guaranteed to Mohamed during his lifetime.
Now when invoke the prayers of St Francis or St John Vianney, I don’t preface it with the thought that I hope they are in heaven. I know they are in heaven, that is why I ask for help from them. But not so with the Muslims who have to keep beseeching Allah to bestow “the highest place”, that being has apparently yet to bestow on Mohamed after all these years.
Islam is a religion jerry-built to expressly deny the Divinity of Jesus Christ. Hence all the BS about Christian beliefs that one finds within it.
The satanic verses are found in the Quran: Surah 53:19-22. Are you saying the Quran is “just a minor folkloric story”?
There is nothing “marginal” about Mohammad admitting he lied that the verses were relayed to him by Allah via the angel Gabriel. That is a very big deal. Clearly he was not afraid of Allah’s wrath, which means he did not really believe Allah existed. Face it, the self-anointed “last prophet” was a fraud.
The joke is on you, for so foolishly dismissing something so fundamental. The issue of abrogation, like the satanic verses, proves that Mohammad was a liar and a con man.
Do you really think it is logical to claim that the Quran is the “final message from God to mankind” even though many parts of it had to be overruled (or blamed on Satan) within Mohammad’s lifetime because we was caught contradicting himself?
So a poor but beautiful and young woman marrying a wealthy, ugly and elderly man is prostitution according to your definition.
I guess all my ex’s were prostitutes in that case. 🙂
They do automatically get schizoid when this is pointed out. There is a large literature about Christian-Mahomedan ‘dialogues’ from Byzantine era. All disputations were conducted (over days) in a ‘civilized’ tone when discussing the questions of One God vs Trinity and other fine points of interpretation of Scriptures. But the very moment when the Christians were asked about what they think about Mahomed and they responded sincerely, riots erupted, debates died instantly and the Christians were spared the wrath of mahomedans only because the sultans, emirs, whoever, who ‘sponsored’ these ‘dialogues’ had to (reluctantly) keep their word that the Christian debaters (usually hostages) won’t be harmed.
Any sex outside the marriage is considered Zina (Fornication) in Islam. Whether that sex is between a minor boy and a minor girl; or a minor and an adult; adult man and adult woman, married person and an unmarried person; two married persons outside their marriages. All types of these sex encounters are considered Zina (Fornication). One of the things this sex does it to deny the rights of the innocent third party, meaning a child. Thus, the stigma of being a bastard child.
In Islam everything has to do with “Intention”. Since, “His intention to begin with is bad”, therefore this type of marriage is considered Zina (Fornication) for him only.
While I’m not prepared to agree with every pronouncement of Tarpley’s I did read with some interest his 1994 talk regarding ‘Lord Palmerston’s Multicultural Human Zoo’ and the portion of it excerpted below entitled ‘A New Rome Empire’.
According to a A Political Prophecy (published in 1913 and linked below) Theodore Poesche, one of the two authors of The New Rome, had circa 1850 spent about a year in London. It was thought whilst there that Poesche may well have met then with Mazzinni, whom Tarpley also mentions in the aforementioned talk, before proceeding on to the United States.
It was Palmerston whom (like Disraeli in his book Coningsby) had ‘foretold’ the 1848 Revolutions in cryptic writings outlining the future events, which made the lead story of the front page of a November, 1846 edition of The Spectator of London.
This indicates foreknowledge, if not foreplanning.
I see the 1853 New Rome book as in part ‘a suggestion’ being placed in the US public’s mind of what would be expected of the United States in the future, ie it’s future joint conquest with the UK of Germany, the center of power upon continental Europe, in the process unleashing ‘a world’s war’ upon humanity, and the struggle immediately following between the United States and Russia for global hegemony where (according to this book) the US is to ultimately prevail.
An intriguing premise of the 1853 book was that the 1776 Revolution was from it’s beginning ever only a planned (and temporary) false split between the United States and the United Kingdom.
http://tarpley.net/online-books/against-oligarchy/lord-palmerstons-multicultural-human-zoo/
https://archive.org/details/politicalprophec00goeb_0/page/1
And, exactly like con men defrauding superstitious simpletons, Mohammad also invoked the wrath of God if he was not telling the truth:
And if Muhammad had made up about Us some [false] sayings, We would have seized him by the right hand; Then We would have cut from him the aorta. (Surah 69:44–46)
You have a valid point here, Marshall Lentini. Yes, Iran’s opposed to Zionist Israel which, indeed, is a Rothschild colony. The vast majority of its Jewish inhabitants are, in reality, descendants of Khazars who converted to Judaism in 730 AD, but regressed to their violent pagan ways 3 centuries later and were forced to flee the Khazar Kingdom to Eastern and Central Europe by St. Vladimir the Great. The Kingdom of Khazaria was, thus, destroyed and later became Ukraine.
This is why Iran’s opposed to Zionist Israel .. The Zionist Entity was created by the Rothschild Dynasty back in 1948, 3 years after the end of WW2, for the Jews of Europe to call it their new home and displace the indigenous Palestinians. The American establishment want to cripple Russia not because of Orthodoxy, but because they’re competitive – and don’t worship homosexuals.
Here’s a question for you, Marshall .. Who worships homosexuals? They’re not God.
There are some ‘nuances’ to the Zina:
The Quran in Sura 4:24 says:
“And forbidden to you are wedded wives of other people except those who have fallen in your hands (as prisoners of war)
“The law allowed a master to have sexual relations with his female slave without a marriage contract”@https://www.livingislam.org/d/dm/ssil_e.html
“Shaykh al-Shanqeeti (may Allaah have mercy on him) said: The reason why a person may be taken as a slave is his being a kaafir and waging war against Allaah and His Messenger. If Allaah enables the Muslims who are striving and sacrificing their lives and their wealth and all that Allaah has given them to make the word of Allaah supreme over the kaafirs, then He allows them to enslave the kuffaar when they capture them, unless the ruler chooses to free them or to ransom them, if that serves the interests of the Muslims.
If a mujaahid takes possession of a female slave or male slave, it is permissible for him to sell them. In either case – whether one acquires a slave through battle or through purchase – it is not permissible for a man to have intercourse with a female slave until she has had a period from which it may be ascertained that she is not pregnant. If she is pregnant then he must wait until she gives birth” @abdullahsameer.com/blog/does-islam-allow-sex-with-female-captives-of-war/
.
Hmm. You have a real valid point here, Saudi Finance. Huge profits actually do lie in unending wars, not in winning them. Yes, most people have no coherent religious beliefs other than this one religion of patriotism (I didn’t know patriotism was a religion), war and profit.
I agree with you on this one .. that religions do teach people about their helplessness. Of course, Iran allows all religions to practice – including Christians and Jews (there are approximately 600,000 Jews in Iran). Here again, about religions teaching people about their helplessness, I’m somewhat skeptical. I’m a Byzantine Catholic (which is similar to Orthodox Christianity, but with a Patriarch, not a Pope). Teaching obedience to God’s will isn’t really helplessness. Christianity – whether Catholicism of the Roman and Byzantine type, or Protestantism – don’t really teach helplessness. Maybe there are some Protestant sects that do .. I just haven’t studied them enough to lay out an opinion on them.
And not just that : For Mahomet, that pattern of virtues, the ordinary rules do not apply:
Mo has the hots for what is effectively his daughter-in-law? No problem, Allah sends down a verse granting him exception due to to his great holiness :
https://wikiislam.net/wiki/Muhammad%27s_Just_In_Time_Revelations
A simple logical analysis should conclude that Allah is nothing more than an imaginary Sky Daddy for the various shameful and barbaric acts of Mohamet.
‘Byzantine Catholic’ similar to “Orthodox Christianity”? Sounds bizarre, doesn’t it?
If by ‘Byzantine Catholic’ you mean the Uniate church it has the Pope. That’s why is ‘uniate’.