“You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, But Are You Ready to be an Outcast?”

“If behavioral psychologists helped to shape the government’s strategy on mass vaccination, then in what other policies were they involved? Were these the “professionals” who conjured up the pandemic restrictions? Were the masks, the social distancing and the lockdowns all promoted by “experts” as a way to undermine normal human relations and inflict the maximum psychological pain on the American people? Was the intention to create a weak and submissive population that would willingly accept the dismantling of democratic institutions and the imposition of a new political order? These questions need to be answered.” (From the text)
Let’s assume for a minute, that the vaccination campaign is led by people who genuinely want to end the current crisis and restore the country to “normal”. Let’s also assume, that they believe that mass vaccination is the best way to achieve that objective by preventing the spread of the virus and, thus, reducing the death toll. Is that sufficient justification for silencing vaccine critics and conducting a nation-wide brainwashing operation aimed at controlling public opinion?
No, it’s not. People need to hear both sides of the story, in fact, that’s the only way they can make an informed decision about how they wish to proceed. The media has no right to commandeer the airwaves and control whatever people hear and see. And they have no right to deliberately exclude the medical professionals and other experts whose views conflict with the official narrative. The only way that people can offer their informed consent for vaccination, is if they’re able to weigh the risks and benefits for themselves. But that’s only possible if they have access to many diverse sources of information which, at present, they don’t. Increasingly, the only message that most people hear is the one that is provided by the government in collaboration with industry honchos and other elites. Traditionally, this type of state media is called “propaganda” which is a term that certainly applies here.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out how this has affected the debate on vaccines, namely, there isn’t one. The skeptics have been dismissed as antivaxx loonies while an entirely new regime of experimental vaccines is being praised as a “miracle drug”. At the same time, the government –which has aligned itself with the industry it’s supposed to regulate– is doing everything in its power to pressure people into getting vaccinated. What we’re seeing is the most extravagant Madison Avenue “product launch” in America’s 245-year history, and it’s coming at us full-throttle from all sides. It’s virtually impossible to turn on the TV or radio without being deluged by one emotive vignette after the other all of which are aimed at promoting vaccination. How does this respect the right of the individual to make his own informed decision free from government coercion?
It doesn’t. This is flagrant indoctrination and yet no one talks about it. It’s shocking. Have you noticed how the critics of the mRNA vaccines have been prevented from expressing their views in the media? Have you noticed how the doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and public health experts have all been blocked from appearing on the cable news channels or excluded from the nation’s leading newspapers? Have you noticed how these critics been attacked on social media, censored on FaceBook and removed from Twitter? Have you noticed the lengths to which the media has gone to eliminate any challenge to the “official narrative” and to denounce, ridicule or blacklist anyone who dares to offer a conflicting opinion?
Why? Why is the media preventing these experts from articulating their reservations to the American people directly?
It’s obvious, isn’t it? It’s because the people that are managing this campaign don’t want anything that veers from the “official narrative”. They don’t want people thinking for themselves, they don’t want people searching alternate websites that challenge the new prevailing doctrine on vaccines, they don’t want people who read the details about the trials or the medical journals or the research papers. They don’t want you to question their motives, or weigh the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated. They don’t want you to notice that their vaccine never completed long-term trials or met the normal standards for product safety. They don’t want you to consider the fact that mRNA is a relatively new technology with a checkered past that includes some very disturbing animal trials in which all the animals died. They don’t want you to think about any of this. They want you to shut up, stand in line, turn off your brain, and roll up your sleeve. And, anyone who disagrees with that sentiment, is being censored.
Am I being unfair?
That’s not my intention. And –believe it or not– my intention is not to criticize the vaccines themselves, but the manner by which they are being shoved down our throats. That, I object to strongly because it violates the people’s right to informed consent. A lopsided, nationwide public relations blitz that relentlessly glorifies vaccines while deliberately excluding even the slightest criticism from respected professionals, does not respect the rights of the people. It’s brainwashing, pure and simple.
And why have behavioral psychologists been employed by the government to promote the vaccination campaign? Why have they concocted a strategy designed “to change people’s beliefs and feelings about vaccination” to inform “people about the prosocial benefits of vaccination”, and to “intervene on behavior directly”, which means that you’re given an appointment, and told that you will be getting your vaccination at the end of the session.” Psychologists call this a “presumptive recommendation” which effectively eliminates the element of personal choice by creating a scenario in which getting vaccinated is a fait accompli. How is this not coercion?
It is coercion, subconscious coercion. The doctor is strong-arming the patient into getting vaccinated by making it look like its standard procedure. That puts pressure on the patient to follow the path of least resistance, which is compliance. It’s a clever tactic, but it is also transparently manipulative.
The behavioral psychologists who have helped to shape the government’s policy, believe that the emphasis should be placed on the “safety and effectiveness” of the vaccines. That’s the cornerstone for building public support. At the same time, they show no interest in providing evidence that would support their claims, which suggests that “safe and effective” is nothing more than a meaningless bromide that is invoked to dupe the sheeple into getting inoculated.
You might have also heard the term “vaccine hesitancy” used to describe the people who have decided not to get vaccinated. The moniker is clearly intended to denigrate vaccine skeptics by suggesting that they have a mental condition, like paranoid schizophrenia. This is an effective way to discredit one’s enemies, but it also shows the glaring weakness of the pro-vaccine position. If the proponents of vaccination had something of substance to offer, they would rely on facts and data rather than ad hominin attacks. As it happens, the facts do not support their position. Besides, “vaccine hesitancy” is not a character flaw or a mental condition, it’s the sign of someone who has taken responsibility for his own health and welfare. Ask yourself this: Why would a normal, rational person be eager to have an experimental cocktail injected into his bloodstream potentially triggering all manner of long-term ailments or death? Is that the choice a normal person would make?
As far as I can see, behavioral psychologists are playing a critical role in this mass vaccination campaign. According to a report put out by the National Institutes of Health, it appears that a rapid response team has been formed to attack the opinions of people who challenge the “official narrative”. Check out this blurb from the report titled “COVID-19 Vaccination: Communication: Applying Behavioral and Social Science to Address Vaccine Hesitancy and Foster Vaccine Confidence”:
Mitigate the impact of COVID-19-related misinformation…
The spread of health-related misinformation was a significant public health concern well before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the last decade, vaccine-related discourse online and in the media has been plagued by misinformation. Anti-vaccine groups have leveraged political and social divisions to diminish trust in vaccines, pushed false narratives questioning the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, spread false claims about adverse outcomes, and downplayed the risks of the disease’s vaccines protect against.….
COVID-19 vaccine communication efforts cannot ignore misinformation and must take actions, informed by behavioral and communication research, to identify emerging rumors and respond in a way that is informed by behavioral science. Real-time, agile, and scalable monitoring of discourse concerning COVID 19 vaccination—including conspiracy theories, rumors, and myths—can support a swiftly developed and implemented response. “Misinformation surveillance” efforts should identify the most prominent sources of misinformation, the tactics being used, and the groups most at risk of being exposed to and influenced by the rumors. This information, in addition to data regarding the dynamics and patterns of misinformation spread, could help inform the appropriate response and best targets for intervention efforts….
Correcting the false claim contained in the message, exposing the tactics used by disinformation agents, and inducing skepticism by highlighting the ulterior motives of these actors are all potentially effective strategies for mitigating the impact of misinformation…” (“COVID-19 Vaccination* Communication: Applying Behavioral and Social Science to Address Vaccine Hesitancy and Foster Vaccine Confidence”, the National Institutes of Health)
Repeat: “Misinformation surveillance”… “disinformation agents”… “the ulterior motives of these actors“??
Really? Now who’s sounding paranoid?
This is very scary stuff. Agents of the state now identify critics of the Covid vaccine as their mortal enemies. How did we get here? And how did we get to the point where the government is targeting people who don’t agree with them? This is way beyond Orwell. We have entered some creepy alternate universe.
Here’s more on the topic from a statement by Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, CEO of the American Psychological Association, in response to the approval by an advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration of a vaccine against COVID-19:
“We recognize that there are pockets of resistance to vaccines, distrust of the medical establishment and misinformation about vaccines generally….Some populations are understandably less likely to accept vaccinations due to a legacy of mistrust rooted in unethical public health practices.
“It is critical that leaders across the political spectrum unite behind messages of vaccine safety and transparency.” ..
Enlist credible spokespeople who can connect with diverse communities, especially those where mistrust and skepticism run high. When leaders talk about vaccines as standard practices, as opposed to options, people are more likely to accept them. Research suggests building trust and providing clear information about vaccines can improve vaccination uptake rates. It is critical that leaders across the political spectrum unite behind vaccine safety and transparency, clearly explaining what is in the vaccine and what it does and doesn’t do in the body.
Consider the wide variety of factors that motivate human behavior. Behavioral science indicates that people are more likely to adhere to vaccine recommendations when they believe they are susceptible to the illness, when they want to protect others, when they believe the vaccine is safe or at least safer than the illness, and when their concerns and questions are managed respectfully by doctors and experts.” (“APA Welcomes Step Toward First U.S. Vaccine Approval”, American Psychological Association)
Is it really ethical for the APA to be involved in a mass vaccination campaign? Is this the role an organization like this should play in a democratic society? Should the APA use its unique understanding of human behavior to persuade people on behalf of the government and big pharma? And, more importantly, if behavioral psychologists helped to shape the government’s strategy on mass vaccination, then in what other policies were they involved? Were these the “professionals” who conjured up the pandemic restrictions? Were the masks, the social distancing and the lockdowns all promoted by “experts” as a way to undermine normal human relations and inflict the maximum psychological pain on the American people? Was the intention to create a weak and submissive population that would willingly accept the dismantling of democratic institutions, the dramatic restructuring of the economy, and the imposition of a new political order?”
These questions need to be answered.
Surprisingly, the resistance to vaccination is nearly as strong today as it was a year ago. According to PEW Research:
(only) “69% of the public intends to get a vaccine – or already has….
Those who do not currently plan to get a vaccine (30% of the public) list a range of reasons why. Majorities cite concerns about side effects (72%), a sense that vaccines were developed and tested too quickly (67%) and a desire to know more about how well they work (61%) as major reasons why they do not intend to get vaccinated.
Smaller shares of those not planning to get a vaccine say past mistakes by the medical care system (46%) or a sense they don’t need it (42%) are major reasons why they don’t plan to get a vaccine; 36% of this group (11% of all U.S. adults) say a major reason they would pass on receiving a coronavirus vaccine is that they don’t get vaccines generally.
The new national survey by Pew Research Center, conducted Feb. 16 to 21 among 10,121 U.S. adults. (“Growing Share of Americans Say They Plan To Get a COVID-19 Vaccine – or Already Have“, PEW Research)
So, despite the nonstop propaganda blitz, a significant portion of the population remains unconvinced, unimpressed and steadfast. Go figure? Of course, this is just Round 1. Soon, persuasion will turn into coercion, and from coercion to outright force. It’s already clear that air-travel will require vaccine passports, and that public transit, concerts, libraries, restaurants and, perhaps, even grocery stores could follow soon after. Vaccination looks to be the defining issue of the next few years at least. And those who resist the edicts of the state will increasingly find themselves on the outside; outcasts in their own country.
If People of the Planet Want Freedom
by Stephen J. Gray
“Now the end is at hand. Now it is our task to find one another again, to spread information from person to person, to keep a steady purpose, and to allow ourselves no rest until the last man is persuaded of the urgent need of his struggle against this system.” The White Rose, Second Leaflet, Munich 1942
If the people of the planet want freedom
They will have to reject this “sick system”
A system that is using a pandemic as a weapon
A system that is evil, and spreading its venom
Propaganda is being used, to spread a climate of fear
And the ruling classes are destroying, everything that is dear
A dictatorship of demonic minds, control the movements of the masses
And sad to say the prisoners of this satanic system, obey these evil asses
Mandatory masks cover the faces, of the slaves of the “sick system”
And the brainwashed stay six feet apart, and accept this “wisdom”
Lockdowns are imposed, and the people meekly obey this tyranny
All these actions by governments, bring back memories of Nazi assemblies
The brown shirts are back, dressed up in suits and dresses
And the captives of the pandemic, accept their imposed excesses
Not realizing they are now being brainwashed by frightening fascism
Will the people of the planet have to rise up, if they want their freedom?
“Stand for Health Freedom recently had the honor of sitting down with Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav and capturing her personal story on film. It’s a story that every individual needs to hear.
“The measures were slowly introduced and with stealth and enlisted the propaganda machine of mass media to brainwash a compliant population into surrendering to a centralist dictatorship under the guise of public health, medical professional endorsement and appeal to authority.” [see video]
https://principia-scientific.com/isolate-the-disease-spreaders-history-repeats-itself/
Stephen J. Gray
March 24, 2021.
It is long past due for people to go galt.
It is not permissible to speak against the Party. The USA is an Oligarchy now and subject to single party rule. Totalitarianism will take some getting used to. If you would not be a slave, expatriation or secession are your alternatives.
STOP THE HATE
SEPARATE
As destructive, abusive and restrictive as they were, the most important takeaway is the fact that – in the USA – there never were any actually ”lockdowns”, in the Wuhan sense.
This reality is somewhat supportive of what you are arguing, which is that allowing scooter-dependent obese seniors to browse the aisles at Costco or Walmart, while shutting down all family owned business and many workplaces, not only negated the entire rationale behind a ‘lockdown’, but it actually ensured that all of the other efforts would never do more than create a slow burn, as opposed to the Wuhan cordon-sanitaire, ‘fast-burn’ that was mostly over within a month.
To have any sort of genuinely effective sanitary cordon / ‘lockdown’, it would need to be nearly total, for a limited duration, and it would have a notable mortality all of its own, apart from the virus death count. This was never attempted, but instead the rationale was that the medical system had a right not to be bothered by your needs, and the articulated aim was an extended slow burn through the population, so as not to trouble the medical industry, long since reconstructed as a million dollar treatment provider.
Only thousands dead so far … what’s to worry about?
With no idea how many deaths or injuries will happen later from these dubious ‘vaccines’
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/3964-dead-162610-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
It’s a complete travesty. Not only the lockdowns are useless, they are harmful and criminal.
The other day in France they arrested Carnival revellers, in Germany they arrested protesters. On what grounds? Could they prove that any of those people had a disease? No. Could they prove that they were doing anything innately dangerous? No. Did prohibiting such events even prevent the (supposed) transmission of the virus in any way? No.
Lockdowns as they are instituted are, at least in most European countries is like this – close everything except the supermarket and pharmacy, but the same people who cannot go to the shops or to the theatre will still be going en masse to the supermarket, so it’s utterly pointless. In Germany, Spain and France, things have been closed since October, but “the cases continue to rise”. What’s the solution? Continue with closures. What was the definition of madness again?
Of course, all this is done on purpose, for demoralization, so people will clamour for “the vaccine” as the Saviour that will “bring things back to normal”.
Little they know that the failed vaccine for Sars-Covid-1 caused immunopathology in contact with the live virus. Will this one be different? We will see, I guess.
By the way, I am not taking the vaccine, not necessarily because I am fearful of its harmful effects, but as a question of principle. Taking the vaccine means giving your seal of approval to all this shit that has been going on since February 2020. It means accepting their proposed “solution” for a false “problem” that they themselves created. Maybe it’s just done for money, I don’t know. Maybe the side effects are not as bad as they appear. Whatever. Better not to take that crap, if you can avoid it.
The concluding paragraph is a dire warning… but those statistics about vaccine refuseniks are encouraging. Even with the combined powers of government, media and general social pressure, that’s a nice chunk of the population that’s managed to keep their heads so far.
Right. US government policy is ulterior constraint and coercion of voluntary consent to medical experimentation in the meaning of Nuremberg Code Article 1, and it’s illegal in federal and universal-jurisdiction law. APA got with the program on torture, so of course they’re going to help with coercive medical experimentation.
The first time it goes to court, they lose. This is why you see Pharma shills like That Would Be Telling breezily trying to rush approval – Oh, we’ll get oodles of data now, so we don’t have to wait so long for final approval!! Final approval opens up new possibilities for corrupt Big Pharma coercion under color of law.
But the case law encourages deference to emergency action to contain an outbreak. So as more people knuckle under and get shot up, the outbreak goes away, the exigency no longer weighs against denial of our rights. If the health emergency continues after extensive vaccination, well, Why the hell is that? So judicial review is something Big Pharma will avoid at all costs, not least because it might open the ultimate can of worms, violations of the *False Claims Act* to obtain a *fraudulent EUA*. Big Pharma corruptly suppressed alternatives to justify the EUA. This is a litigation bonanza that will make the tobacco settlement and opioid claims look like chump change.
Neither am I. At least, not for the foreseeable future. Partly my decision, like yours, is about principle. Another part is the similarity and timing of the messaging blasting across various media platforms, seemingly in directed unison. The rational explanation for the messaging ubiquity could be simply a matter of endemic journalistic laziness. This laziness manifests itself by journalists scouring social media for statements by the authorities and regurgitating the official statements as if the result of reasoned and thoughtful reporting. The net result is that most reporting is cribbed from the same sources.
It may be simply be the situation that too many journalists nowadays are too lazy, too below average, too young. They learned to cheat on their college papers by plagiarizing from google. It’s no small step to carry those ethics into the modern newsroom. What has happened to the NYT is a good example.
The tempo, tone, and similarity of the pitches from authorities on vaccines, lockdowns, masking, and social distancing makes me feel bombarded by a sophisticated pack of grifters.
But, in the back of my mind, I can imagine something horrible. What if SARS-Cov-2 was intentionally created in the Wuhan lab estimated not to be too deadly, and intentionally released? What if it was a shot across the bow by China telling everyone to back off about Hong Kong and Ughers? The implicit warning would be that there’s a more deadly SARS variant waiting in the wings to be released.
If it was intentionally released, that would be suspected by the various ICs. That would put the histrionics about lockdowns, masks, and vaccines in a different light.
An intentional release of the China virus would justify the response. Maybe the vaccines are more about protection from a hypothetical second, and third accidental release of a ‘novel’ coronavirus.
Maybe the jab ain’t so bad. Eff my principles. VACCINATE ME NOW.
I’m not suggesting the release was intentional. I am curious that the possibility isn’t much discussed, however.
Go ahead and badge me a Troll, TWBT. I’s be insulted if you didn’t.
I hope you’re right, but who can stop the Borg oligarchy? If the AUMF gave Obama legal cover to kill an American citizen in Yemen (?), why doesn’t the EUA give cover to Big Pharma, et al for violating our quaint notion of civil liberties?
My gut tells me that our authoritarian overseers are utterly recalcitrant and immune to criticism; unburdened by guilt or humility. Our authoritarian overseers include the judiciary, and higher ed, and the MSM. What attorney would touch this? The ACLU? What judge would give standing to a conplaintant?
I don’t mean to take the wind out of your sails. I hope you aee a path to justice. It’s just that that ever since 9/11 it seems like I’ve been getting daily red pilled And, I watched the Biden press conference today and it is obvious the guy is struggling mentally. There’s no way the DNC didn’t know his mental status. They promoted him anyway.
I just want to click my heels three times, ya know?
“You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, But Are You Ready to be an Outcast?”
I’m already an “outcast”, so I say fuck the vaccine, fuck the masks, fuck the lockdowns, and fuck all of the criminal assholes behind all this- may they all die……very soon, and in great pain- I’d pay good money to watch.
“The fact is that the average man’s love of liberty is nine-tenths imaginary, exactly like his love of sense, justice and truth. He is not actually happy when free; he is uncomfortable, a bit alarmed, and intolerably lonely. Liberty is not a thing for the great masses of men. It is the exclusive possession of a small and disreputable minority, like knowledge, courage and honor. It takes a special sort of man to understand and enjoy liberty — and he is usually an outlaw in democratic societies.”
H.L. Mencken
I am fully ready for Whitney’s fanbase to be outcast.
botazefa 11, yes, this is informed by the Pollyanna assumption of courts that aren’t bribed to the gills and stuffed with blackmailed pedos. Or maybe the trial lawyers will spend the money and bribe the judges more. You never know, in undeveloping third-world shitholes like the USA.
Saw one Congressman on TV today beating on Zuckerberg about virus/vaccine “misinformation” on FB and demanding that it be removed within 24 hours. The show did not illuminate what this information was because that would then give voice to the so-called misinformation. Catch-22, no?
And even if they did ope-up discussion of what they categorized as misinformation, it would be countermanded with whatever buttresses their side, with no one given any opportunity to disagree or point out conflicts. The political majority/MSM has the sole power to open up or close down discussions, to determine what will be considered real and there is little anyone can do to break this monopoly control.
Well I’m totally all for getting the vaccine now, with one condition. First they have to vaccinate every brown or black skinned person and every weird gender abberation in the world ahead of me. Because, you know, racism and white privilege.
Outcast? Heck I’ve been an outcast for about half of my life, in one way or another…a non-conformist, almost by birth and certainly by choice. Can’t take a plane trip or cruise? So what, when vaccination is slavery anyway. And the fact that everyone is going to need a vaccine passport to do anything PROVES this “vaccine” is bogus and just a control mechanism. So the conformists will go one way and folks like me another way, forming a community of non-conformists that are still fully human…. And speaking of fully human, if indeed mRNA vaccines do alter one’s genetic make-up granted by the Creator, God, and one chooses to have one’s genetic make-up altered by an mRNA vaccine (as opposed to being forced to get it), then when the person passes on and is in front of the Judgment Seat, even if one calls oneself a “Christian,” will Christ answer their plea with the following line (since their DNA has been altered), “I never knew you”?
“Universal/mandatory vaccination” is completely dystopian. Ergo, vaccinating EVERYONE is impossible because “utopian” by evil memes.
All vaccines and not-vaccines are LIMITED RESOURCES.
So the first policy question is:
Who does not require the “resource” in demand?
And, of course, this would be the “control group” per mass psychological inversion.
What satan reveals in “universal/mandatory vaccination” is not a desire to heal his millions of minions, but to destroy the collective health of that vaxx free movement which BEST SERVES SCIENCE as its most consistent “control group” testing the real efficacy of a finite vaccination schedule.
Being an “outcast” is SOP with me. I’ve known everything is BS for years and have gone my own way. I will miss going down to my local VFW and sitting with my dwindling circle of friends until my end though.
I’m not a practising Christian, but Revelation 13:17 seems very appropriate right now:
And no one could buy or sell anything without that mark, which was either the name of the beast or the number representing his name.
Well said.
Vaccine refusal is a handy way for troublemakers who see the big picture to self-identify. They will extent the restrictions on movement of the unvaccinated and be happy to exclude them from normal society. I’m not sure if the “vaccines” are deliberately toxic or just another gate to close behind the sheep. Either way those who refuse will be blamed for the inevitable waves of new strains and will be vilified by those who did as they were told.
And nobody will ever address the basic question of why anyone who has had the vaccine should fear transmission from somebody who hasn’t.
There doesn’t seem to be much talk of secession, but it looks to me (disclaimer: non-American) to be by far the best answer. No Federal Reserve, every little republic making its own rules with all the hindsight we have today, corrupt federal system gone, no gerrymandering, the few tech giants controlling the country turned into many tech midgets, the few media controllers replaced by many independents.
I wonder if secession plans are being secretly made in several places. If there were only one secessionist state a mighty force would be launched against it, but if a dozen, it would go fine.
I’m not getting vaccinated. If I’m symptomatic I’ll stay home. I prefer natural antibodies for the whole virus over self-made antibodies for a particular genetic sequence of the virus. To me it’s a no brainer for my health.
The survivability rate of the virus is around 99.8 percent, rivaling the seasonal flu, that’s an overall survivability rate whereas individual age groups of people within that overall average have varying survivability rates, just like with the flu. If you add up the numbger of people with natural antibodies and the number of people who get vaccinated you end up with herd immunity or near-herd immunity. Vaccinated people’s survivabiiity rate for their particular age group within that overall survivability rate goes up, no longer as potent to them as even the seasonal flu. The people with natural antibodies suvivability goes up also, surpassing the seasonal flu. Only totalitarians go beyond this point. I suspect fascist-light may go full fascist, we’ll see in the next couple of months.
The people who never get coronavirus and who never get the vaccine are the lucky ones. They’re lucky to have stayed away from whatever is going on.
If the virus is truly deadly, and if vaccines truly work, and if you live in a town of 100 people and 99 people take the vaccine and you don’t, then one and only one person is at risk: you. So why should they care whether you take it or not?
Because it’s not about science. It never was. Everything they do, the actual science says to do the opposite. There’s no science behind lockdowns having net benefits over net negatives (and many empirical examples of not locking down having the actual net benefit). There’s no science behind cloth mask mandates reducing viral spread in the general population (and many empirical examples of transmission actually going down when mandates end, because wearing filthy diapers on your face is a great way to spread disease around). And there’s no science behind rushed COVID-19 “vaccines” being safe and effective, or even necessary (and it’s necessary to note, as always, that these are not actually vaccines, but rather ‘treatments’ – they make the body produce antibodies to “spike proteins” that are found on one variant of coronavirus in order to lesson symptoms of that particular virus – they do not provide immunity).
Like all communist schemes (and make no mistake, any mass-medication initiative like this has it’s ideology rooted in communism) the COVID-19 vaccine scheme has zero regard for the individual. It tramples the individual in the purported name of the “collective” good. And the ever-stupid humanity just can’t seem to learn the lesson, no matter how many times acting towards the “collective” good ends up in collective disaster.
If current trends continue, I honestly believe that we will see a re-occurrence of the “gulag” again in the world, and everything else that goes along with them.
See, that’s where we immediately take the wrong path. There has never been any evidence that those creatures inhabiting the US government have ever desired anything positive for those unfortunate souls they control. They have sent them off to die and be horribly maimed in dozens of pointless (pointless for the men fighting them) wars for a century and a half.
Trust me, they don’t care whether you have the flu.
Some may regard Jo Jo Biden as a “decent and honorable man”. Others who are not retarded, understand he is a “corrupt and horrible sociopathic criminal”. I’ll remain neutral on the topic.
Jo Jo seems to really like this little gene manipulation technique, referred to as the vaccine. My observation of Joe Biden over the last 45 years, suggests to me that he is possibly the least trustworthy person that I have ever been exposed to.
I’m confident that forged Covid vaccination records will enrich many people. People ultimately more trustworthy than Jo Jo.
Some Ape: “you are not vaccinated, don’t come near me!”.
Me: “but you are, so you are immune from the virus – whaddayou care about me?!”.
Ape: “this vaccine does not provide full immunity”.
Me: “then it’s not a vaccine, is it!”.
Ape: “heretic!!!”.
Thirty-one percent is too many for them to make them into pariahs. Don’t take it, stand firm—for the sake of your health and out of solidarity with others who refuse to bow down to tyranny. Remember that those telling us these vaccines are oh-so safe and will save us from choking to death on virus particles are the same people who have spent the last decades lying to us about everything. They lie about the economy, they lie about the currency, they lie about race, they lie about J-ish power, they lie about crime, they lie about gender differences, they lie about the homosexual agenda, they lie about China, they lie about Russia.
I think you are correct here TBW.
Either a country goes the “whole hog” with lock downs — China, Vietnam, NZ, Australia etc or don’t bother. Absent compete border control, mandatory quarranteen & tracing lock downs are clearly negative. Masks & social distancing may or may not help but shutting down whole swathes of the economy in such a case is simply pouring bleach on an open wound…..
And don’t forget the little advertised, *actual disaster* with Dengvaxia in the Philippines where this effect killed ~600 kids. Seems like between bribery and leaving the country, the guilty weren’t effectively, as well as covered with a mound of lies e.g. Wikipharma-ads.
The USA has been an oligarchy for a while; only now has it become obvious to many.
If the vaccination campaing IS a psy-op (because somehow the whole world, including countries so vehemently hostile to US that hot war is not out of the question right now, decided to cooperate in this assault on Murrican freedumbz), it has a very different purpose than the author imagines.
In such case it was quite obvioisly meant to test whether American Right can possibly offer any actual armed resistance whatsoever to the upcoming election steal and whatever other shit the ruling elite will ram down your throat in the near future. And you have failed. You’ve consistently demonstrated such utter, rabid loathing of the very idea of sacrificing anything for the common good, that from now on any idea of a new civil war is laughable. People who are not willing to weak masks, sit at home, obey the authorities and take vaccines, will not be willing to wear uniforms, sit in sodden trenches, obey the commanders and take bullets. The Washington elites now know that they can do basically anything whatsoever without risking a meaningful pushback.
By the way, if the vaccination campaign ISN’T a psy-op, the takeaway is still the same – the Right has no social cohesion (and either does not understand that it has no social cohesion or doesn’t believe that it has anything to do with its record of losing).
In the UK we have just days left before the appearance of the Public Health Secuity Agency.
These will be a goon squad of authoritarians who will enforce the new biosecurity regime. The police are too steeped in traditions that must be superceded for the depopulation reset to procede. Even many Covid sceptics are in a degree of denial about just how much more nightmarish this is all about to get.
People around me are looking forward to ‘things getting back to normal and opening up’, believing the lies about eased restrictions going forward. I, on the other hand, am trying to enjoy the last days of relative freedom.
This comment really speaks to my heart. I’ve been an independent thinker (an “outcast,” if you will) since I was a kid — but always under someone’s thumb. Now that I have the money to do what I want, and the wisdom, and the inclination, this sh*t happens. And I know exactly what is going on:
“It is the absolute right of the State to supervise the formation of public opinion.” -Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Reichsminister Of Propaganda
I do rather think that the hydroxychloroquine saga reveals a great deal.
Chloroquine was identified as useful against SARSCoV1 back in the day, so it was tried this time, as was hydroxychloroquine, in vitro, on SARS CoV2, and looked effective. Moreover there was evidence that those on HCQ for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis etc, had been remarkably safe from CoViD19 despite risk factors of age, co-morbidities and body habitus. So a few clinicians, like Raoult, tried it out, and had great success, when it was used early, as soon after diagnosis as possible, before CoViD19 had set it.
Immediately the Western Medical Mafias, who we MUST remember are in the pockets of BigPharma, began an amazing campaign of repression against HCQ use. Lies concerning its dangerousness in cardiac terms, were backed up by the Surgisphere study, published in Lancet and the NEJM, to much fakestream media presstitute gibbering and capering. Regretably it was immediately seen to be faked, and after a delay, it was withdrawn, a process that the same fakestream vermin TOTALLY suppressed.
Meanwhile Trump had recommended it, so every ‘Woke’ ignoramus immediately declared it toxic waste, of no use whatsoever, a position that still pertains in Austfailia. Complementarily, the deranged Right declared it a panacea, for the same reason-Trump’s endorsement, but, this time, they were correct.While HCQ remains anathema in the ‘civilized West’, it is being used worldwide, with good success, but no reader of the fakestream media would know that, because the presstitute vermin totally suppress the facts. It is still declared ‘dangerous’ despite billions of doses over decades, with NO cardiac deaths identified by a WHO meta-analysis in 2016.
One wonders how many avoidable deaths have been caused by this jihad, and to what end. To force us to take experimental ‘vaccines’? It certainly looks like it, for BigPharma profiteering and God knows what more sinister motives. The similar repression of the even more effective ivermectin further induces grim surmise.
Some UN Agency, which I cannot locate on the Internet, it probably having been ‘Memory Holed’, recently requested that the authorities initiate a long-term cohort study into the effects of vaccine use on people. It could study the effects of the type, number and constitution of vaccines, the adjuvants added, the age at which they were given etc, and finally throw some light on the long-term effects of vaccines. No such study has ever been undertaken, and even those given placebos during vaccine trials are later vaccinated, too, destroying their possible usefulness. The Medical Mafias declare it ‘unethical’ not to vaccinate them-it is to laugh! Ethics and the medical-industrial-insurance-BigPharma Complex? Un-effing-believable.
If you want a glimpse at the future check out this interview with an Israel journalist who refused to be jabbed.
The population is weak and pathetic nearly everywhere. Maybe they’ll get what they deserve past generations wouldn’t have stood for it.
https://davidicke.com/2021/03/19/right-now-special-gareth-icke-talks-to-journalist-and-podcaster-gal-shalev-about-the-medical-apartheid-in-israel/
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1630642537133181&set=a.285993618264753
“Everyone, brothers and sisters, is advised to take their medicine”.
These plunger needles got numbers on ’em. You remember your number and always ask for the prick that has your number. Any man forgets his number spends the night in the box. These here vaccination tickets you keep with you. Any man loses his ticket spends a night in the box.
As a vaccine refusenik can I be assured the societal status of pariah in perpetuity?
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1620172251513543&set=a.285993618264753
For those of us who refuse, there are “necessary transformations” that must occur.
Nudge, nudge.
The US and worldwide media is jew owned and jew controlled. The media would never slavishly go along with this vaccination propaganda campaign if the jewish owners and managers did not want it. The first law of Judaism is to only allow things to happen that are “good for the jews”. Therefore we have to conclude that the forced vaccination of all of humanity is good for the jews.
We also know how jews have owned the profession of Psychiatry, as much as and as long as they owned the media, ever since the incestuous pedophile Sigmund Freud was on the cover of all the jew owned media, starting well over a century ago. It is also important to note that the American Psychological Association is not only playing mind control games about vaccinations, but they are also doing it with trans-genderism.
Another group of conflicted vaccine proponents are the zionist Christian evangelicals. Of course these groups formed Trumps largest voter base and applauded him when he moved the US embassy from occupied Jaffa to occupied Jerusalem, and when he “gave” the stolen heights to the chicken swingers. Trump himself is a big vaccine proponent and brags about his “operation warp speed”. These Israel loving “evangelicals” are now claiming that “Jesus Would Have Taken the Covid-19 Vaccine”:
https://faithit.com/franklin-graham-jesus-would-have-taken-covid-19-vaccine/
Of course the Ashkenazi elites have been forcing vaccines on their own people too, which is more proof that this is “good for the jews”.
The evidence is overwhelming, Judea has declared that vaccines are mandatory, especially for goyim. This is why we should just stop this charade of claiming that DNA altering mRNA therapy is “vaccination” and call it what it is. Take the Jew-Jab goyim, resistance will only make things worse for you.
I have a simple solution to put an end to this vaccine hysteria.
All politicians, all the heads of multinational corporations (specifically the pharmaceuticals and their researchers), all journalists of the major newspapers, all the heads of the major TV channels, all the billionaires and multimillionaires, to have the vaccine (randomly selected from the public medical centre) injected in a public place for everyone to see and witness: not as they do now, having fake injections shown on photo shoots or sterilised injections showed on Tv.
A pharmaceutical company is typically responsible for the harm done by new drugs it has developed. The Covid-vaccines are being released under emergency use authorizations which shield the Pharma companies from such liability under most circumstances.
To minimize the liability related to new drug development, a typical new drug goes through a development process which takes 6-7 years of a clinical work (testing on increasing numbers of test subjects) to gain approval. During the clinical phase, 4 out of 5 drug candidates typically fail because of inefficacy or harmful side effects.
These vaccines are being released after only one year of clinical testing, so essentially, we are using the entire population as test subjects. And if experience is any guide many of them (perhaps all of them) will fail due to harmful side effects.
I am going to wait at least two years. By then, we should have a pretty good idea of the reality of the situation. I am providing a useful service to the drug development process by being a member of the “control group”.
Basically, murder for profit and power.
It stuns me how effective the propaganda has been. Most of those who have, over many years, built their political personas upon challenging corporate capture of government enforced public policy, have been right on board with the monologue, as if BigPharma had suddenly, inexplicably transformed into a benevolent force for the common good.
I guess it had a run up. Reason has been under severe attack for some time now. The average member of the drooling public would in one moment tell you straight to your face that the media and government are lying to you, then the very next moment insist that they must be believed for the sake of our very survival.
We are in a realm beyond.
And I almost forgot:
fuck all of the mask-wearing-all-day useful idiots going along with this artificially induced hysteria too.
I hope all their teeth rot in their head, and that they all contract bacterial pneumonia which proves to be fatal.
If that doesn’t kill ’em, then maybe the “vaccines” will [particularly likely the more shots they idiotically decide to take].
Death caused by their own lack of concern/responsibility for their own health is what they too deserve.
The Rockefeller Medical Model Scam:
“The entire tragic, criminal, murderous, stupid, farcical COVID fraud is based on a hundred years of Rockefeller medicine—a pharmaceutical tyranny in which the enduring headline is:ONE DISEASE, ONE GERM.”
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/03/25/rejecting-rockefeller-germ-theory-once-and-for-all/
My father was sick for several days with a respiratory illness and tested positive for the virus. He had had the first of two Moderna shots three weeks prior.
Agreed. There have been too many lies and too much propaganda. If a strain develops that’s as awful as small pox, I’ll reconsider it, but not for one with a 99+% survival rate. Even my doctor, who is pro-vax, said I’d probably “breeze right through it.”
If we’re going to shame people, why not a little more fat-shaming? Isn’t obesity one of the key “co-morbidities” making one vulnerable to COVID?
Dennis Prager has said much the same.
The issue is actually far bigger than just “not taking the vaccine”. One of the principle promises of the EU was open borders through the Schengen accord. When Judea started flooding Europe with Muslim and negro invaders starting in 2015, some countries like Austria, Serbia and Hungary tried to close their borders to the invaders. The Zionists running the EU immediately started twisting arms, threatening sanctions and even fines to these countries if they didn’t open their borders because of the Schengen accord.
Fast forward 5 years, past event 201, to the Zio-plandemic and all kinds of Schengen countries close their borders and start threatening to demand “vaccine passports” from people coming from within the Schengen zone. What do we hear from the EU? Crickets. Meanwhile the invasion continues unabated, without PCR tests, vaccine passports or quarantines. The EU was never about democracy or freedom, it was always about Judea, Eretz Israel and the Noahide laws.
I am not an ‘outcast’, I withdrew from The World, The System or The Matrix years ago. I am no longer a part of their doomed satanic system, nor have I been for years.
I am ‘in’ the world, but not ‘of’ the world, just as Yashua Messiah pre-organised in the first century.
John 17:14-18 (MCV) I have given them Thy Word; and The World (The System) hath hated them, because they are not of The World (The System), even as I am not of The World (The System). 15 I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of The World (The System), but that thou shouldest keep them from The Evil One. 16 They are not of The World (The System), even as I am not of The World (The System). 17 Sanctify them through Thy Truth: Thy Word is Truth. 18 As thou hast sent me into The World (The System), even so have I also sent them into The World (The System).
I’m betting some of the West won’t recognise Sputnik V as a passport vax, since the EU just stated that they don’t want or need the non lethal Russian serum, in their part of the Matrix. China’s vax could have the same results — time will tell. Eventually , a whole lot of countries, are going to need to get off the abstaining fence, and take a side – this is not going to be a spectator sport – for long.
I really dont know what being an outcast really means. Since there are 8B inhabitants here on earth and the average person can count true friends on both thumbs that means 8 billion minus 2 dont really give a shit about any particular individual ie to a great extent we are all outcasts !
How many of us have large families and a wide circle of “friends” and acquaintances and yet find 99% of the lot annoyances and best avoided.
Notwithstanding the above, the multitude is fed up with the Corona rubbish, the social distancing, the masks, sneezing and coughing into one’s elbows, touching elbows instead of shaking hands, the daily changes and directions in what we should and should not do, the first wave, the second wave, the third wave, the African variant, the UK variant, the daily drivel from every expert and consultant with a movable jaw.
I personally dont give a shit who takes or does not take the vaccine. I wont !!
If that means I will be outcast then so be it. I am not injecting that shit into my veins. Better a live outcast above ground than one 6 feet below ground. I suspect the majority feel the same way and the sensible among us dont need a complicated analysis and a deep psychological soul searching to make an intelligent decision as to what is good for us.
It is stupid to put our health in danger so as not to be outcasts from a group who consider us outcasts, vaccinated or not. In any case, We deplorables dont really give a fuck who likes us or not !
I also have no plans to get the vaccine.
But, with regards to the 99.8 percent survival rate – what worries me most is that the same evil ruling elites who unleashed this coronavirus and who clearly have plans to use it to strip us of our freedoms and to leverage it to be a totalitarian control mechanism – might get frustrated by the growing percentage of the population who decide to refuse to accept it – and then decide they need to unleash an even more deadly virus that does not have a 99.8 percent survival rate. One that really will have death counts high enough to scare the crap out of even the most determined dissidents.
We all need to understand that we are dealing with diabolically evil psychopaths and these psychopaths are ruthless and without any moral compass – which tells me that they are willing to do just about anything to force their totalitarian agenda down our throats.
Unbelievable that anyone with a brain still watches a television or listens to a radio. No wonder the US is screwed, just like the UK is.
For a lot of people ‘lockdown’ is actually their normal…no relatives and acquaintances at best, which can be done without.
The last friends I had helped themselves to all my possessions the last time I was in hospital. One of them is intending to stand in the upcoming London mayoral elections! The other used to be Member of the European Parliament. All politicians are crooks.
And having spent 6 years homeless sleeping rough, the thought of being an outsider again is of no concern. Back to free food and begging for financial help.
Just beyond me why anyone bothers with the mainstream media, doctors (who are only in medicine for money), and listening to a bunch of shills in government.
I can’t believe that anyone with the brains to read Unz wastes their time with a television.
Are you saying the left is more cohesive? More easily brainwashed I’d say. As an anarchist I’d also say the left is much more willing to use the coercive power of government than the right (speaking of the people as opposed to the political class). The left is nothing without the coercive power of government. Although the right is littered with statists, it also contains a vast amount of independent thinkers ready to act when the time is appropriate.
Some of us are already outcasts, and bored. So bring it on.
The American Vaers reported 1700+ and the European version 3500+ deaths attributed to this diabolical kill shot concoction, both agencies reveal at best, 10% of the actual harm [according to numerous studies], but lets say its as “low” as these 2 reporting systems say. Hell lets just round it off to 5000 deaths. Now imagine of this were a childs car seat that killed 5000. How long would it be on the market???? Oh, well probably the same if there was NO indemnity attached to its effects, eh? WAKE UP folks, you are being culled, no other possibility exists. WAKE UP.
This for a “virus” that has a 99.97% survival rate, in spite of the restriction of denying known medications by public health “officials”, like HCQ, Ivermectin, etc., for treatments.
I’ve begun conceiving it as the Whole/Intact human tribe vs. the Altered unhumanized. (And there’s a few other correlated epidemics of Alteration going on, propagated and incarnated by the same satanic criminals.)
I’m still the thinking out the existential implications of being forced, for different definitions of “force”. Being physically restrained while they violently stab you is one thing, needing an injection certificate (if you can’t get a false one) in order to put food on the table is another, needing it for what could be called necessary travel is another.
The day is coming that the vax will be mandatory.
Decide now what you’re willing to do to stop a needle-wielding medico.
I generally go along most of the way, with Mike Whitney on Covid-19 vaccines, but their dangers run far deeper than turning refuseniks into social outcasts.
Although in the past, Mike Whitney has briefly hinted at the darker side of the Covid-19 vaccines, here he keeps well away from even a brief mention of the enormous depopulation elephant, that has since day one loomed over every aspect of the totally fraudulent Covid-19 event. What Mike says is all true but it seems somehow lacking and only by reference to the depopulation elephant, does the whole thing begin to make some sense. Depopulation ties together the myriads of loose ends, it explains fully the ongoing daily lies and all of the other bewildering inconsistencies of the official Covid narrative.
The precious vaccines were always coming and were always meant to be the coupe de gras, that would put the long suffering masses out of their globalist imposed misery.
We need to take off the kid gloves, time is running very short and loosing our freedoms, bad as that is, is not the half of it.
One of the outcomes of this process is the division of the world into two blocks, with scarce opportunity for people to travel from one to the other. OTOH, double passport holders will probably be able to travel some on Aeroflot to and from Russia.
I expect that the network of prohibitions will be no western jab -> no western job, no flying western airlines, and no visiting a western country you are not a citizen of. Forced vaccinations, apparently, and things may change, are forbidden by some European treaty still in force.
Now that the devil has fully unveiled in real historical time what the prophet envisioned in Revelation, every organized church I’m aware of has gone over overtly to Satan.
Wait-and-see does seem to be the sensible approach.
It is truly alarming that in its discussions with several Latin American governments, Pfizer demanded immunity from liability even in lawsuits based on Pfizer’s own “negligence, fraud or malice.” These are not usual contractual obligations. Pfizer reportedly asked governments in Argentina and Brazil to put up sovereign assets, including military bases and federal bank reserves, as collateral for potential future legal costs. The trade website Pharma Technology Focus reported these activities on 2/23/21, online at https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/news/company-news/pfizer-latin-american-vaccine/
In 2009 Pfizer was assessed the largest fine in history for deliberate medical fraud https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-largest-health-care-fraud-settlement-its-history but after lengthy appeals their attorneys managed to get the judgment reduced by almost two billion dollars.
The epidemic follows a national ban on a controversial vaccine in February 2019.
Dengvaxia is currently the only dengue vaccination available, but the company that makes it – French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur – was at the heart of a scandal in the Philippines in 2017–2018. Dozens of children died after being given the vaccine as part of a nationwide immunisation programme. The firm conceded that the product could put some children at higher risk.
Hundreds of children die in Philippine dengue epidemic as local action urged
I received an email from Tricare (military health provider) yesterday with all kinds of nonsense regarding why I should be experimented upon.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USMHSTMA/bulletins/2c944da?reqfrom=share
Yes, agreed, I will not be accepting their crud either, and if my immune system doesn’t protect me from whatever it is that’s supposed to be causing all this angst then I’ll just peg out. There are worse fates than death, such as becoming a slave for transhumanist psychopaths.
However, I believe you err when you imply that the vaccines (certainly those on offer in the West) confer immunity. The manufacturers admit that they will not stop infection or transmission and are mere palliatives. Indeed you yourself allude to this when you mention overall survivability.
Herd immunity only becomes possible when a critical mass of the population has been infected and has fully recovered. It’s probably already here, if Sars-Covid-2 really exists.
From Whitney:
UH – Yes!
That is what democracy is. It is in-groups voting themselves access to the public purse, or doing self-aggrandizement. It is special interests and in-groups doing rake-offs for their benefit at the expense of others. Democracies are the worst form of government.
Why do you think Jews push democracy so hard? Let’s bomb countries into compliance for democracy. My precious.
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fmakeameme.org%2Fmedia%2Fcreated%2Fmy-precious-we409j.jpg&f=1&nofb=1
Note that in a Fascist country like China, where the buck stops with one leader, they are not gaslighting their population. Also, many of the Chinese vaccines are of the old type (fragments of de-activated virus e.g. Sinovac and Sinopharm), which do not put their population at risk.
Granted, one leader can be bad, but if he is surrounded by checks and balances, then he can be prevented from leading the country off a cliff. Destroying your population so big-pharma can do a rake-off is not something that a Fascist country would do.
I suppose in some measure the face-diapered meatbots, lined up in cringing servility to get their “vaccines” are be pitied, for their entire future consists only of fear, illness, and death. Indeed, they are already spiritually dead, their physical lives a pantomime of living.
In the meantime, the mRNA destroyer proceeds at its own pace, with its known effects being disastrous, and its as yet unknown effects……
And, in the other meantime, as near as I can measure, the true inflation rate just ran 10% for the month of March. That would be 120% a year.
So we have:
The Gene-jacker masquerading as a vaccine, hyperinflation, and the inevitable explosion after the George Floyd trial, just for starters. Oh, plus the ICP formerly known as Democrats attempting to make war on the entire world.
Going to be an interesting Summer.
Thanks for the link, Carlos! Even though I do not appreciate Mr Shalev’s allusion to the “gas chambers”, I find the interview with him highly informative.
That’s right. It was to protect the population from internal enemies.
By then Bernays had already created propaganda techniques, and NSDAP thought leaders were figuring out ways to combat the big lie from finance oligarchs of the west.
Do you really think that the average sheeple can think for themselves? Only a small fraction of the population is capable of critical thought. It has always been that way – a large component of the population wants to be told what to do, and they want to do the right thing.
If they were critical thinkers they wouldn’t be wearing a mask while in their car driving alone.
Also, taking the shot means you are ready and willing to endure whatever crap the will impose on you in the future. How about the anal swab, for starters?
They say that vaccines are “safe”. My definition of”safe” is that the chance of dying post vaccine is the same as any other vaccine. VAERS data shows 166 deaths for all of 2020. As of 3-11-21, there have been 1642 deaths, 50X the rate. If they would just come out and say the death rate is higher but you still have a 1000 times greater chance of dying without it, I’d get it. But instead I’m wondering what else they’re lying about.
Also, they say to trust the science, but I never hear from scientists, only public relations, profiteers, etc. You’ll get a much more honest answer from the car mechanic than the salesman.
About the fat-shaming: fatness is a symptom. Long ago, people who were fat got that way mostly from overeating and lack of exercise. Today, I would say it is a widespread hormonal-type disturbance. This is not easily overcome. No one wants to be a giant blob of blubber, let us not turn this into a moral crime.
Ditto the Sino vaccines, at least for travel within the Nato-6 Eyes block. I would not be at all surprised at international airports with direct flights from China, and possibly Russia, Sputnik and Sino vax will be allowed.
For all border crossings within the Nato/6 Eyes block we can be certain that only Kosher, likely even blessed directly by a Rabbi, vaccines will be allowed.
The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), led by Imran Ahmed, has published a hit list of the top 10 “anti-vaxxers” they want eradicated from public platforms
CCDH, while anonymously funded, can easily be linked to a number of technocratic centers within the globalist network that seeks to take over global governance through the Great Reset
from Dr. Mercola’s latest article, of today, March 26th.
To be an outcast in a world dominated by sheeples might be rather nice. I don’t need anymore stuff. I might have to go back to growing open pollination veggies for seed harvesting . Also have a woods on the property and woodstoves for heat. I’ve assumed for some time that raising my own meat will be a thing, so the chickens with roosters are looking pretty good right now.
Anyway this might well be all moot with Iran and Israel heating up. By any chance could the grounding in the Suez Canal an intentional geopolitical attack? With the the need to sell a Syrian War for the pipelines, it sort of seems possible. Funny how pipelines overseas are environmentally sound, but not ones here . Logic brought to you by the same people tripping over themselves to get an experimental gene therapy. Also aren’t there a fairly sizeable amount of American troops refusing to get the “jab”? No doubt they are all white supremacists, and will soon be discharged. Or will they be enslaved to fight til their death? So many questions are arising in this current news cycle.
Anyone see Biden’s press conference?
Fucking hell…
If I’m turned into an outcast over the Scamdemic, why not go the rest of way to outlaw?
No way in Hell will I get their bullshit vaccine.
As you probably know, we were – so far – spared from lockdowns in Sweden, and we aren’t not even forced to wear masks in shops, etc. What we have had from the outset of the corona-hoax is recommendations to keep the distance and stay at home if any kind of flu/cold has affecteed us. Alas, ignorant people are since a few weeks shouting themselves hoarse about how irresponsible our government is for not having enforced the anti-corona measures that prevail in most other countries of Europe.
I nowadays often think that people get just what they deserve. My relatives in Poland- pious Catholics, of course- are since March 2020 “enjoying” severe restrictions of their civil rights, which they actually find a responsible step as such is the opinion of the Catholic priests. Unsurprisingly, most Poles are eager to get the vaccin.
Good job, Mike Whitney. In a free society, normal, healthy life is possible without TV and MSM. But our Western world may have already reached the point where real life may become impossible with those two cynical propaganda purveyors.
Any veteran newsman like yourself must have recognized the traditional hallmarks of an overblown, concerted, government-corporate media campaign when this 24/7 Corona hysteria first cranked up more than a year ago. Alas, the great majority who have never set foot in a newsroom are still taking this nonsense at face value. Trusting souls — that’s what corporate-government aims for.
The Anal Swab is probably the least unpleasant of what they have in store for the populace.
This is so well said, that I would like to offer an addendum to that.
Your speech reminded me of the last stand-up comedy special by George Carlin.
“It’s Bad for Ya” was televised live on March 1, 2008, on HBO, less than four months before Carlin died of heart failure at age 71. The working title for this show was “The Parade of Useless Bullshit”.
I draw my inspiration from the opening segment.
You are pretty much a retard, not an outcast. Even though you are corrected constantly, with basic factual and historical data, you continue to beat your one false-note drum.
Do you not understand that your Lolbertarian free-dumb actually creates the conditions that you are against?
Cognitive dissonance much? And, you actually want to visit pain on misguided people – lack of empathy much?
Statins, and the suppression of any doctors who spoke out on the widespread use of stains without regard to serious side-effects suffered by a large number of people using them, were perhaps the dress-rehearsal for the current anti-anti-vaxx campaign. The med-pharma community learned it wasn’t enough to demand retractions of conflicting viewpoints, rather they must not be allowed to see the light of day.
Those opposed to the vaccine should be at great risk to sicken and die. Those who are vaccinated get the glowing satisfaction of sniffily tell all the perishing unvaccinated we told you so. Let natural selection take its course. Its rather strange that known supporters of population reduction, like Gates, are so ardently foisting this vaccination agenda on us. So what harm are the unvaccinated posing to the vaccinated? This is just one bug; are we to begin era era of endless jabs.
Krispy Kreme Now Offering 10 FREE DONUTS PER DAY to Anyone Vaccinated for COVID https://kevinbarrett.heresycentral.is/2021/03/10donuts/
very well stated – just refuse to play the Covid game. … my sentiments exactly. (you do not need to be a PhD in Epidemiology to say NO!)
A colleague today reports (after 2nd does) high fever, “feel like I got hit by a truck” – she is a bright, highly educated attorney – 3 beautiful children … professionally trained to spot conflicts of interest, to assess quality of testimony, etc etc etc …
hope she doesn’t die…
Kansas City Council Woman DEAD Hours After Receiving Experimental COVID Injection
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/kansas-city-council-woman-dead-hours-after-receiving-experimental-covid-injection/
” immediately suffered anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, during the 15-minute waiting period after the experimental shot. She was transported to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, where she was pronounced dead ”
she was 68 – sounds like she was dead in about 15 min.
No doubt, that if the pro rRNA vax countries omit the Sputnik or others like it, it won’t probably be the politics or cold war of it – but the main secret contents of the DNA mover jabs that the Owners want in one and every idiot they can – infect with. I’m thinking Russia was way ahead of these WHO guys , that’s why they were ready to give the world a simple flu virus vax , while going along with the program. I was on a bus there today and 90% people aren’t wearing any mask – the old Soviets are tho.
Not any different than the mask madness. If it “works”, and you’re wearing one in the belief that it does, then what does it matter whether i wear one or not?
The irony of someone who is trained to spot conflicts of interest and yet cannot spot the hypocrisy of a “non-vaccine” being touted as a vaccine
The biggest meta-data case for this is India, which did no lock down. They used HCQ at first because they were the biggest producer of it. Then they discovered the Ivermectin is more efficacious. This is a large population from which to mine data, and the silence is deafening.
Yes, of course mouthpiece presstitues suppress data. They do what their paymasters tell them to do.
There is no getting away from hierarchy. If your brain is infected, then the body will follow.
Human civilizations are hierarchical. If the polity is ((infected)) then it is a foregone conclusion, that the body will follow.
I agree that the gene therapy is a psyop/ beta test to see just how far they can go, and as you said it seems they can go as far as they want.
My employer wants me to get the jab and I have no intention of getting it. I haven’t started a fight with them as yet….I just refuse to comply.
We’ll see if I still have a job six months from now.
Ditto from me as well.
Growing up a “civil rights kid” in the 1960s and 70s, then becoming a man in 1980s, 90s, 00s… I was always standing up for Individual Rights for all. But now my only questions are “how big will this new racist white supremacists unvaccinated city will be? How long until it grows into a state? How long until it declares its a new country?”…. Can it even be done? Such a city should be based around an existing military base, a long lived industry or two, and have a resilience to it in more ways than one. Maybe situated strategically in the middle of the ocean? Maybe protected by another super power? The antiracists Maoists destroyed everything great that was Chinese. And real China moved off shore to Taiwan and that is how America ironically saved real China. The antiracists Bolsvecks destroyed everything great about Russia. But Russia had no island to retreat to and so, old Russia is dead, Cultural Marxist killed it for good. How much longer do we Americans have until the antiracists Cultural Marxists destroy everything great that is American? Hawaii might just have to make room for me.
Mike Whitney has consistently been Unz’s best writer on the big picture re: the plandemic/scamdemic.
From the Biderman Report of 1957 on coercive methods used by the communists:
Abusers use a variety of techniques in order to coerce others into behaving the way they want. In 1956 the psychologist Albert Biderman developed a framework for understanding the methods foreign armies used to extract false confessions from prisoners of war. Psychologists now believe that abusers in many different situations use the same methods to achieve control over their victims. For example, victims of domestic violence or childhood abuse often report having experienced similar treatment. These methods include:
Isolation
Monopolization of perception
Induced exhaustion / debilitation
Threats
Occasional indulgences
Demonstrating ‘omnipotence’ and ‘omniscience’
Degradation
Enforcing trivial demands
Ok Boomer.
Tuskegee syphilis project, think they would only do it to Black people?
I suspect that “social outcast” will include more, much more, than being deprived of others’ good opinions of you. We are talking about the possibility of: no employment, no shopping, maybe even no banking, no travelling. And so on.
The biggest meta-data case for this is India, which did no lock down.
India had a ferocious lockdown. Now, they have a vast number of farmers protesting outside Delhi – no social distancing. Problem solved. 🙂
I agree with the rest of your spiel.
India: Police under fire for using violence to enforce coronavirus lockdown
Yep, I believe you’re right on that one. We’ll see real soon, since Aeroflot and the Russian Gov has opened up some more countries to fly to. If I was a billionaire , I’d buy up some smaller sea worthy tour boats , add some decent medical facilities on them and start a international ferry system for those that aren’t into flying. I’d set up some ports in Europe and No. Africa, M E and other places that would be like train stations — and bypass the bailed out air carriers that are now NWO . I cruised on the Nordam {Nor. Cruise lines} from Florida to So. America back, in the late 90s – that size was perfect. So many good ideas , but No money to start things – lol. Enjoy reading your posts – S spasibo
If we didn’t know that the vaccine will most willingly be taken up by the fat and the stupid, well, we certainly do now.
It’s recently been revealed 80% of those who died of COVID were clinically obese, by the way.
Significant numbers of health care workers are not taking gene therapy. I heard as high as 70%. I haven’t seen one sick person in 2 flu seasons. Not one.
This is bullshit. People like Ron Unz want to believe a million Americans are dead. Prove it. Audit the paperwork on cause of death using a rational method. Then let’s talk numbers. I bet it is nowhere near 1 million.
I’m whistling past a graveyard. The psychotic Jewish-Masonic vermin running the West and their little politician humps have no interest in the truth. They are desperate and pathetic. Wait a few years. As their system crumbles and dies we then attack and destroy it and THEM.
Repudiation of all government debt via debt jubilee.
Treason trials. Prosecution and execution for crimes against humanity. Asset seizures and recovery.
All legal.
All law derives from the constitution which arises from the will of the people.
These criminals believe they can make up rules as they go. That is a deluded fantasy.
We wait. We burst their bubble AFTER they destroy their corrupt stupid system due to incompetence and greed.
It won’t be long. They are desperate and afraid. The actions of the Deep State-Globalists over the last 2 years scream of desperation and no new ideas. China, Russia and Iran are laughing their asses off at Bidet-Harris, Blinken and Clowns.
So Doc, I’ve watched you debate folks – and you are good — when you gonna ask old Joe for a debate ? lol
Yesterday’s first press conference by our senile president was ominous for vaccine resisters. Biden bragged that the country surpassed his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in less than two months. So, the old fool upped the ante to 200 million within that time limit.
With the lowest hanging fruit fully vaccinated, they are now coming for our youth. Colleges will not allow students to return to campus this fall without proof of the jab. The same will soon be happening in our deplorable K-12 schools. Parents who refuse to get their kids vaccinated will have them taken away by the State – for the child’s own good, of course. Vaccination at birth will become as common as the obscenity of routine circumcision of baby boys.
Once all the children are forcibly inoculated, and all those who want to continue working are required to roll up their sleeve, how many who have vowed to never take the shot will be left? Will brainless Biden’s gestapo go door to door with guns, picking off us resisters one by one, so that he can reach his satanic vaccination goals?
As for myself, a 70 y/o who has so far avoided the shot, and vows to never take it, I fear that every day brings me one day closer to my impending doom. Bring it on, Biden! Life in the Great Reset, which ramped up by warp speed a year ago, will not be worth living for me, anyway.
03/11/21 Before COVID, Gates Planned Social Media Censorship of Vaccine Safety Advocates With Pharma, CDC, Media, China and CIA
In October 2019, shortly before the COVID outbreak, Gates and other powerful individuals began planning how to censor vaccine safety advocates from social media during a table-top simulation of a worldwide pandemic, known as Event 201.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gates-planned-social-media-censorship-vaccine-safety/
Mar 8, 2021 Your Orwellian nightmare… funded by Bill Gates
In this video, we break down how Bill Gates is funding a company going public that is going to screen you and your temperature in public places.
He had Flu+Pneumonia.
The Sars-CoV2 doesn’t exist.
The RT PCR your father was tested with is a fraudulent test.
He has, and will be further abused by the authorities.
Remember when Unz and Fauci were blathering about the community death rate being projected at 2 percent, because 1 percent is the same as the flu and there had to be some way of separating it from the normal flu. The actual death rate is now the same as the flu and we are having no normal flu season. Intelligent people can draw their own conclusions.
Now it’s mostly about defending the insane decisions of the past year and the people who scared the crap out of the world. It’s really just that simple. Whipping up fear is a constant thing once it starts. In the fifties it was fear of Communism, which was already failing, that caused us to spend massive amounts on weaponry. Look at it all as a repeat of the Red Scare.
Funny how many people I know who are obese eat twice as much as I do at a single sitting…and are closet eaters.
It is not so much that she is unaware of the technical nuances of vaccines vs say, “medical devices” (which the mRNA vacs have been called) – but way before that point: she seems totally oblivious that the people pushing the vaccine stand to become enormously wealthy (wealthier) by the mass vaccination plan that they are pushing – that was more my meaning of “conflict of interest”
And here on the ground today- it is being treated as something of a joke in the office – sort of her “badge of courage” … “take two aspirins and call me in the morning” someone offered … and even supplied a “lol” !!?
and they do not look, cannot find reports such as my 2nd post – the 68 Yr Old Topeka Council woman dead in 15 min …
people do actually say that 95%+ of the population are in some literal way in a 24×7 hypnotic trance – I am starting to believe that.
“Let’s assume for a minute, that the vaccination campaign is led by people who genuinely want to end the current crisis and restore the country to “normal”.
The people in charge do not think that way. They ask themselves, how can we exploit this for profit or power?
A prime example: the border wall. Trump would have built a steel bollard wall from sea to sea. An iron fence never sleeps, is impervious to weather, doesn’t need electricity, and doesn’t need constant upgrades and maintenance.
The people in charge don’t want that. They want a ‘smart’ ‘high tech’ virtual wall consisting of manned checkpoints behind the border, drones, cameras, software, detention centers, and full of gaps which provide migrants enough hope that they keep coming. In short, the want an expensive ‘forever war’ on the border.
Solving a crisis is not good for business. It has to be turned into a cash cow. This is why China is eating our lunch.
(((The White Rose)))
Pffft. There is no freedom for homosexual, pedophiliac, transgender demons and goyim.
Agreed!
You don’t hear much about herd immunity anymore.
That’s outdated thinking, from way back eleven months ago.
I don’t think it’s anyone’s business to know whether I’ve had the vaccine or not. I don’t plan to answer yea or nay to any family or friends who ask, even if well-intentioned. Of course, that won’t stop the “authorities” from outing me.
You should start learning who you are, that is, not a citizen/person/corporate fiction who is then not under their mickey mouse mandatory jurisdiction.
Once you have learned that, I would also advise that you learn how to draft a hefty Commercial Lien (Affidavit of Truth) and then watch the criminal bastards run for their financial lives, like so many rats with ferrets and dogs after ’em.
Your list describes pretty well how we were made pliable in a top English public school in the 1960’s. The only thing missing is corporal punishment – ideally by a boy a few years older. This could be for walking on the grass or passing a teacher with hands in pockets or being a few minutes late for breakfast.
There was one small Jewish boy in my house who seemed to want to get flogged – and his wish was frequently granted. Last time I saw him, he was a homosexual driving a white Bentley in Chelsea. I guess we all got screwed up in different ways.
More George, on topic too!
Verbatim message from an acquaintance:
“Have you received the vaccine yet?I got my second vaccine on the 10th so on April the Fools Day I can go back to being…… I am immune–for now. It is a huge relief to get the shots but given some 30 million megamorons (they wear red baseball hats with the number 45 on it–their IQ)–they will undercut herd immunity and those 30 million petri dishes will dish up…….. I don’t call them Americans–they are aliens.”
????? Those who refuse the experimental vaccines are aliens?
I was speechless. Didn’t respond at all to this part of the message.
Still am speechless. What can one say? I guess I could say, Well, I am one of the aliens.
But there is so much false logic on display here that one doesn’t know where to begin.
Anyone with 2 brains to rub together may soon enough come to the same conclusion. And you don’t have to be 70 years old to feel that way.
Does the man in the street actually want or care about freedom and truth? Freedom and Democracy are tender plants which need unrelenting care and nutriment. Suffice it to say the creeping totalitarianism will kills these noble instincts. This is where our ‘civilization’ is going. It is assuming an unstoppable momentum I am afraid. Mill was right. See below.
”Our merely social intolerance kills no-one, roots out no opinions, but induces men to disguise them, or to abstain from any active effort for their diffusion. With us, heretical opinions do not, perceptibly gain, or even lose ground in each decade or generation; they never blaze out far and wide, but continue to smoulder in the narrow circles of thinking and studious persons among whom they originate, without either a true or deceptive light. And thus is kept up a state of things very satisfactory to some minds, because, without the process of fining or imprisoning anybody, it maintains all prevailing opinions outwardly undisturbed, whilst it does not absolutely interdict the exercise of reason by dissentients afflicted with the malady of thought.”
John Stuart Mill – On Liberty.
Sorry to say that it’s worse than that. ”without the unpleasant process of fining or imprisoning anybody” dissidents are – or soon will be – fined or imprisoned.
I sure wish that the great George Carlin was still around today to spout the Truth about the demonic Gates/Schwab/Fauci fuckin’ plan-demic.
All this makes me think of pussy hats. Its may pussy and you ain’t telling me what I can and can’t do with it. Well, it’s my arm and you ain’t telling me what I can and can’t put in it. Is there any consistency in these peoples minds?
I am not disagreeing with that. But why can’t they control their massive intake? Nobody (anymore) tells alcoholics to just stop drinking or serious tobacco addicts to just stop. The overwhelming majority have cravings that they will kill for. Same with overeaters. Addictions are a serious mental and biological illness and not easily overcome for good.
This applies to the entirety of the measures put in place. I have been thrown out of fast food joints, sworn at, given looks, refused service, refused to be checked out, tattled on by a softball dad at a batting cage, reprimanded and threatened with discipline at my place of work, all because i will not wear a mask. My pharmacist argued with me for over 10 minutes about putting on a mask, and I’ve known the guy for 10 years. I refer to the constitution and am scoffed at by these mindless lemmings.
This people have been duped into promoting bare naked evil, all the while thinking they are the good guys. To hell with every last one of them.
Disturbing new possibility:
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease. J. Bart Classen, MD*
Development of new vaccine technology has been plagued with problems in the past. The current RNA based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were approved in the US using an emergency order without extensive long term safety testing. In this paper the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was evaluated for the potential to induce prion-based disease in vaccine recipients. The RNA sequence of the vaccine as well as the spike protein target interaction were analyzed for the potential to convert intracellular RNA binding proteins TAR DNA binding protein (TDP-43) and Fused in Sarcoma (FUS) into their pathologic prion conformations. The results indicate that the vaccine RNA has specific sequences that may induce TDP-43 and FUS to fold into their pathologic prion confirmations. In the current analysis a total of sixteen UG tandem repeats (ΨGΨG) were identified and additional UG (ΨG) rich sequences were identified. Two GGΨA sequences were found. Potential G Quadruplex sequences are possibly present but a more sophisticated computer program is needed to verify these. Furthermore, the spike protein, created by the translation of the vaccine RNA, binds angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), a zinc containing enzyme. This interaction has the potential to increase intracellular zinc. Zinc ions have been shown to cause the transformation of TDP-43 to its pathologic prion configuration. The folding of TDP-43 and FUS into their pathologic prion confirmations is known to cause ALS, front temporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological degenerative diseases. The enclosed finding as well as additional potential risks leads the author to believe that regulatory approval of the RNA based vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 was premature and that the vaccine may cause much more harm than benefit.
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
I sure hope you are right.
The “Mark of the Beast” is the Star of David. Six intersecting lines, six triangles connected in a ring, a six-pointed star. 666. Those are the only ways to verbally describe that demonic symbol of Satan.
You can do the math yourself – even with an American diploma.
Perhaps the most effective response to this coercion is the passive aggressive one:
Get a fake vaccination passport.
Whatever that entails, we should encourage all fakes. I am sure that there will be sources of fakes. The problem will be that probably chips and tracking technology will be embedded in the “real” passports, and this might be hard to copy in the fakes.
But this would encourage a lot of philosophical dialogue on whether a “fake” is more valuable than an “original” and whether an “original” can be seen to have any value at all, or just a negative value, or these vaccine passports might end up being labeled crimes against humanity, like the Yellow Star.
In fact, it might be interesting if refuseniks sew a symbol of their refusal to their sleeves, namely, a Yellow 6-point star. That would surely cause a LOT of confusion and debate.
I have no problem with the vaccine and would encourage people to get it. Now that does not mean that governments have not spread bad information and employed fear and paranoia to impose many foolish measures including shut downs. I have also had conspiracy theory loonies and anti-vaxers tell me things that are just as wrong and dishonest. That is a different issue. I think the vaccines are safe and effective regardless of that.
I am ready to be an outcast, in an insane world being an outcast is a sane thing to do and we are living in a Rockefeller and Gates Foundation and WEF and UN Agenda 2030 insane world put upon us by the fraud and psyop of covid-19 which has never been isolated and therefore does not exist and the so called vaccines are not vaccines but are an operating platform designed to destroy the immune sytem and act as a genocide agenda aka Jim Jones style.
The world is being driven by a satanic death cult and their vaccinations are the mark of the beast.
Fortunately, so many of us still love and admire him, and perhaps George left a little piece of his soul in our hearts, so we can find the courage to resist the evil cabal.
There are still some organized, but small, churches that have not.
Well put in a nutshell. You are quite correct that “There are worse fates than death, such as becoming a slave for transhumanist psychopaths.”
My exact sentiments.
Interesting discussion at Moon of Alabama on the Suez grounding, including is it really an accident, with good links to the “penis and balls” course sailed by the ship before it entered the canal.
So far I haven’t seen any snide comment on the “penis=enters=canal” imagery.
Suez Canal as vagina dentata!
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/2021/03/suez-canal-ship-appears-to-have-drawn-giant-penis-in-red-sea-before-getting-stuck.html
I wonder whether everyone working on getting the ship unstuck is wearing a mask and has been vaxxed . . . NOT!
I think he’s neck and neck with Hopkins. Laughs also serve.
Interesting post T — The “Owners” Zionists, Globalists, USG traitors etc. doing this, have been around for a long long time. They not only take control of the country – which may take a century- but they loot it numerous times. They rewrite history, they totally overrun the government agencies , but most of all – on their way out – they destroy the society , so that it will have No competition. They did this with the Soviet Union and we can still see the remnants. But they didn’t figure on Putin changing lanes and hoisting Russia out of the ruins. The US has No Putin – yet – and I don’t see one in the near future , so it’s up to the populace. I told a good friend in the states, to find a place outside – in case . They are old and don’t need the BS – like Me.
The ironic thing is that the countries that are supposedly “communist” are not rushing to vaccinate their populations. “An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure”. They mainly handled the pandemic better so don’t feel the need to rush. Ultimate irony.
They didn’t lock down in time, and the “flu dispersed” especially as people traveled on trains. Then they locked down, then they gave up. Then they tried therapeutics.
Sorry I wasn’t more specific. But still, it is a great case for metadata, and it puts lie to all of the supposed controlled studies.
why can’t they control their massive intake?
They should drop sugar, soft drinks and almost all carbs from their diet. A switch to meat, chicken and animal fats will change their shapes.
The problem is that these people watch too much TV. They are not capable of thinking for themselves. It is ultimately a mental problem. You get the shape you deserve. They have made a conscious choice. I feel absolutely no empathy for them. A serious pandemic will speed up their disappearance.
One seldom mentioned aspect of this vaccine passport is that it is not only about locking people down physically, but also locking down their capital. All the governments across the planet, even China (although Russia not nearly as much) are bankrupt. Their debts are overwhelming and there is no way that a decade of mild financial repression is going to make them solvent. Fraudulent money has become the norm, and the ((central bankers)) are defrauding the people just as badly as the ((German banks)) were ripping Germans off during Weimar.
Schwab, Gates, Buffet, Fauci, Lagarde, Carney and all the other Zionist owned lifetime actors blather on about “Climate Emergency” and “Pandemic”, but the real crisis is a debt crisis. Usurous Jews have always tried to enslave people through over indebtedness that always leads to asset seizure. Today these Jews that own all the debt claim that they are gods chosen people and that goyim are only cattle. Of course these jews expect and plan to collect on this debt, plus interest.
The only way these over indebted countries will ever pay this off is through financial repression where inflation runs much higher than interest rates. Interest rates across the west are capped at close to zero. Inflation is starting to accelerate despite all efforts by the money changers to suppress knowledge of said inflation. To quote 3000 years of Rabbinican wisdon: “Da Goyim know, shut it down”.
So how do you shut it down so that goy wealth owners can escape financial repression? Capital Controls, where there is no escape possible for Goyim to protect their savings from judaic usury, Legally, you close down certain types of electronic investments and financial transactions. This is clearly an ongoing operation, likely the sanctions against China, Russia, Iran and other countries serve the purpose of also closing capital escape hatches to those countries. The war on Cryptos is also accelerating, CBDC’s are on the spring board at every central bank, clearly also a counter attack against Bitcoin and Etherium.
How do you stop wealth from escaping physically through transfer of gold and silver bullion across borders? Why you simply shut down borders and mandate vaccine passport inspections at every border!
Here is a great Russel Napier interview about the looming financial repression and capital controls:
An NBC reporter claimed “Biden is knocking it out of the park” in the middle of the press conference.
Of all the people I want to see dragged through the streets until nothing is left but red shreds, it’s the news media at the top of the list.
“Tuskegee syphilis project, think they would only do it to Black people?”
Todays whites ARE yesterdays blacks and vice versa.
If you think it’s OK, go ahead and take it. As for encouraging others to get injected with this experimental technology, what qualifications do you hold that allow you in good conscience give such advice?
You do know, I take it, that the term ‘conspiracy theory’ was weaponised by the CIA to stifle scepticism about the Warren Report. Here’s a copy of the memo:
https://steemit.com/history/@thelastheretik/cia-coined-and-weaponized-the-label-conspiracy-theory
It’s a term about as meaningless these days as ‘denier’, ‘Nazi’ or ‘racist’ and parroted by much the same sort of people. And if you’re at all open-minded and want to see what sort of evidence the ‘anti-vaxers’ adduce to support their position, take a peek at this:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/full-movie-vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe_J4O3PA4y66LpHKh.html
Theoretically, you are correct. They would lose weight on such a regimen.
Again – they have severe cravings that they don’t know how to deal with. Probably some kind of emotional issue. People are not just machines. They have histories that go back quite far in time, and quite deep.
Have the last word.
TWBT appears to be MIA.
So they’re offering a box of heart-clogging donuts for getting yourself a blod-clotting shot? Clever.
I may be wrong, but critics (especially those in the medical field) responded fairly quickly with their assessments on the nature of CV-19, the pcr test and now the vaccines. I followed as best as I could the many critics of the government efforts to lockdown the population to whatever degree. I guess I come from a place where I do not assume that the government is my friend and that I automatically obey whatever comes across the propaganda machine known as the MSM. What I have come away with is that too many of our people (I am speaking only of Americans) are mindless sheep waiting to be told what to do. In New York, where restrictions have been pretty harsh compared to the many other places in the country, I had to re-arrange my thinking and priorities to deal with the deprivation and inconvenience in order not to mentally or emotionally loose my shit. There are many of my fellow New Yorkers who have suffered far more than myself. That brings me to the point of what happens if Big Daddy Government decides to tighten the noose on the population in order to force those vax resisters to comply. Will I have the moral and mental stamina to still resist? Will the government start declaring us as mentally ill? Will they officially designate us as domestic terrorism? The way the sheep have complied to to a loose noose – I don’t think many have the fortitude to endure a truly suffocating noose. Who knows where this will go?
You can probably fake a vaccination easily enough. If low IQ minorities are taking over the government jobs as the schizophrenics here think they are, you ought to be able to trick them. Put that white IQ to good use, hillbilly boy.
Herald, succinct comment. I totally agree with you. As to Mike avoiding the elephant in the room, I think for many folks that just don’t trust the vaccine or that the government has their best interests, intentional depopulation is too much to even fathom (absolutely not for me). That said, I think the simplest way to understand this plandemic is to just answer the following question:
Is the vaccine because of the virus or is the virus because of the vaccine? Occams razor . . .
Mike Whitney: thank you for your investigative journalism.
A very interesting discourse concerning the psychological and social affects of Covid-19 on the populace. One very particular important observation made by Whitney was the way the CCP initiated their quarantining methods, which were much more early, rapid and stringent than the U.S. and other countries. He also conveyed that because of these reasons, that China’s populace has largely gone back to their normal way of living. Although the outbreak was in a NGO laboratory and CCP was not aware of what was going on and it should be pointed out the mishap was accidental, but the CCP hesitated to reveal it to other countries including the U.S., which also held it back from its citizens causing rampant sickness and deaths. Because there is no way to save this blogging and return to it add material, I have to end this and submit another another reply. My apologies to anyone who reads this and feels like I left he/she hanging. Regards, Mark Weatherly
I will NEVER willingly accept the mark of the beast!!!! Our time to actually act was while Trump was still in office. We are screwed now.
Nothing has changed in the last year. Well the Federal Reserve Note has fallen lower in its world reserve currency status.
Our host’s tribe wants to get to keep everything the stole with their Ponzi scheme central banks. They know that when the hyper inflation comes they get in trouble. They want to blame the flu and China this time so they get to keep their ill gotten gains. The fake pandemic has never been about anything but covering up the jew mobs nepotism with our failing money supply so they can own everything in the USA.
I bet they are terrified that it is failing to work. If they claim 35% don’t want the vaccine that means it is really at least 60%. As someone above noted these people only lie.
Your time is almost Up Ron. How much of your wealth has been converted away from the Fed Note and sent to Israel? You never belonged in the USA and we are going to rectify this mistake soon.
History is real clear where this is going and way to many people know the pandemic is fake for your tribe to use it to get people to let you keep what you have stolen.
To all of you who think I am too hard on Ron I have two words. Controlled opposition.
“Going Galt” is a sanctimonious moral coward’s solution for dealing with a mortal enemy.
Either use force to stand up for your self interests just like your ancestors, or you perish like the countless others who were wiped out and have left no living descendants.
Alfred , when things get tough or the stress hits – Women eat and men Drink. An old old saying in America . And I believe it was very true. But the saying was an old one, so whatever happened in order to create this ” Monstrosity” of a problem – may have been geo- engineered in order to further dumb down and medically control the – populace. Now some folks have that big gene { over weight, large boned individual } from one parent or the other – also. Which makes them a target if they don’t keep moving. Disease, can also make the person disabled enough to become obese — Love the Walmart photo -= I guess today the women do – Both– Eat and drink. lol
I’ve been an outcast all my life, so it’s not a meaningful threat.
Shame is a powerful social instrument. If we’re going to shame people for not having themselves vaccinated, I think we should shame the morbidly obese for not at least trying to lose weight.
Side story: My ex blamed me for his putting on 60 pounds after we were married. You see, I caused him so much “stress” that it caused him to order the double chocolate volcanic explosion dessert every time we ate at Chiles, after the fat-laden meal. Of course, when I saw him several years after getting divorced, he weighed 400 pounds. He is tall, but not quite tall enough to make that work. So, just maybe, it wasn’t me after all. Ya think?
ZOG cannot be trusted.
No CoVid epidemic.
No Holocaust.
No Borders.
No planes.
No President.
Free Palestine.
Free America.
This also occurred to me some time ago as one of two possibilities. The first is the one you mention, namely to separate those who took the red pill from those who took the blue pill. Afterwards, it is a simple matter to identify who needs “special handling.”
Another possibility is that the new vaccine is Jim Jones Kool-aid. “Show your faith, drink the Kool-aid. And not today perhaps, but one day, what’s in that glass won’t be what you think it is.
I should be most grateful if you would enlighten me as to how China (which, among other assets, possesses more than a trillion dollars of the USA’s Treasury Bills alone) is bankrupt. They issue only sovereign debt, which it is entirely within their right to mark down/abolish at will. In precisely what way, therefore, are they bankrupt?
Damn right. Until one gets to the stage where one does not give a shit, a fellow can be pulled in every direction except the one HE wants to take.
I share your sentiments ! So with your permission I would like to join you in saying “fuck them all”.
Because people like you keep making essentially the same arguments I find myself growing very angry with you. I suggest you move on. The governments of the West are governments of occupation. They are malevolent towards the general population even when that population complies. They seek, as you say, people who will do as they are told whatever the consequences for themselves.
The history of this pandemic makes it very clear that there is nothing involved but complete and total manipulation towards ends which have nothing to do with medicine. You should stop discussing this as medicine and see it as a tyrannical revolution perpetrated by elites to secure the expansion of their power. These vaccines have another purpose which is as yet unclear.
One needs to consider vaccines as a political ploy more than a medical treatment. A drug works at the individual level. One person takes a drug and gets better or not. There is no necessary supposition of a benefit to anyone else though suppressing a disease is a public benefit.
With vaccines the situation is somewhat different. The primary sales point is the establishment of a collective defense. An individual may be protected from a disease or not, but that person can be bypassed by the disease to infect others. The vaccine is given to healthy people who may never need it on the presumption that those who are susceptible will be protected. The protection may be individual but the true defense mechanism is collective. Presumably vaccinated people will slow the spread of the disease and lead to its early extinguishment.
Vaccines, then, are a profoundly political approach to medical treatment and have not just medical questions but very important political questions attached to them. Vaccines are demonstrated dangerous for part of the population even under good conditions. They are a form of medicine which entails risks for individuals who may never receive any benefit from them to help other individuals who may never know they were, in fact, protected by them. Without hype, illusion, or fear the cold truth is that the expected return from taking a vaccine is likely negative.
Vaccines are likely to receive public support only when the disease is recognized as very dangerous and the protective effects are relatively immediate and obvious. As a practical matter the determinative acceptance of a vaccine will depend on the perceived danger from the disease. Smallpox and polio were perceived to be a great and long standing threat to health. Covid 19 hardly registered as a threat before the hype began.
The danger of Covid 19 is questioned and the positive effects of vaccination will be very difficult to determine. Selling the benefits by persuasion can be expected to be a losing game. Vaccines in the current situation are therefore a bad medical choice. Why choose them and attack strenuously individual drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and zinc or Ivermectin? The whole situation reeks of an alternative political agenda which requires the political actions needed for vaccine implementation.
Conceivably the vaccines are of no medical importance at all and never were so considered by the people behind this. They are merely props which contribute to the stage setting for lockdowns, masks, isolation and other political demands which amount to martial law.
Clearly, as we have seen, in the proper circumstances vaccines can be a political weapon of immense power to induce collective action according to some carefully constructed narrative of medical necessity. We face such a situation at the hands of evil governments responsible only to themselves despite the claims of democracy.
The only important question that is of any real importance is when sufficient numbers of people will conclude that it is more dangerous to comply with these governments than to defy them. If the vaccines are a threat to health in either the short term or the long term when will people accept this evil perpetrated by governments exists and stand against them?
When will people take the obvious risks of refusal? Denounce the governments as illegitimate? Defy police orders to comply? Face jail rather than to submit? Loot grocery stores that deny entrance? Force the closure of public venues for medical coercion or discrimination?
Only when such things happen will we have taken the next step in the evolution of this tyrannical gambit towards success or failure.
Dear Truth-Seeker,
I have a small YouTube channel, with very few viewers and subscribers. What I do have is a lot of untold, first hand (9 years of living in China) information that needs to be known by the public. I don’t seek money or fame, no need to subscribe to my channel. I would just like this important information that’s contrary to the Official Lie, to be known to the public.
My latest video entitled W❌H❌O reveals sensational information (backed up by facts) of how COVID-19 managed to spread throughout the entire world, WITHOUT spreading through China… (not what you’ve been told)
Enjoy
Agreed Mike Whitney is a Covid realist and clearly he knows full well that all things Covid, are not remotely what they seem.
The totally fraudulent Covid pandemic is designed to help push what’s left of us into the globalist great reset and heavily depopulated world. Lots of money to be made along the way, but that is now only of secondary importance in the globalist scheme of things.
There may be little limitation as to what people can say on Unz, but the most pervasive form of censorship is that which is self-imposed.
The Guardian sewer had an ‘article’ today concerning ‘anti-vaxxers’. The article itself was ludicrous enough with ‘conspiracy theorist’ thrown about as a substitute for argument, as usual, but the ‘comments’ were hilarious beyond belief. Naturally, there were NONE arguing against vaccines or even advocating caution, or introducing facts into the hysteria. They were so obviously either the product of cliche-ridden, brainwashed, ‘minds’, or concocted by true-believers at the Guardian, the type who thought and think that Corbyn was an ‘antisemite’, Assange a ‘rapist’ and China the new Nazis, and know how to go along to get along-in short, shits. The group hysteria of Western ‘elites’ as their ‘liberal democratic’ Empire crumbles into dust is becoming truly a wonder to behold.
Ever heard of the US prison-industrial complex? Or ‘rendition’? Or Guantanamo? The ‘gulag’ exists alright, and always has, right in the ‘Home of the Free’ or whatever other lunacy you prefer.
One way or another, they’ll tighten the screws on us all. This is what modernity is about. “Freedom” should be dropped from the lexicon altogether.
Generally I try to avoid the savage injuns since I’m outnumbered if you know what I mean. As for the homeland, well, I can’t quite figure out if I have a sympathetic antipathy or a antipathetic sympathy for it anymore. I’m riding off into the sunset it’s your ball now. Be smart.
I’m just waiting for Nipah to suddenly become more contagious. I’m pretty confident that the Imperial biowarfare machine is studying it intensively. It looks very promising.
I feel the same way about taking the PCR test. Not going into any country that requires it.
If the Vanden Bossche hypothesis (which is backed up by data from Israel) is correct, the Vaccinated are going to pose a danger to themselves.
Prion disease, anyone?
Thanks for reminding me: fuck you and your pseudo-intellectual statist horseshit too!
I have a simple solution to their objections to doing that. Say “pretty please.”
Never underestimate the stupidity of the masses.
Thanks for that. I love George Carlin’s stuff, particularly the later material. He’s sorely missed.
Oh, yeah, it is still your fault. Every day when he thinks of you, he eats and drinks. LOL
This is worth a 5 minute watch:
Low IQ response. How could it be otherwise?
I hope Gilad Atzmon is monitoring the websites, in Hebrew, that the interviewee mentioned. We need to get all of that information in English.
We need to get an English version of those websites–that is, same website, but in English, or at least with name, menu, etc in English.
Wow, this is a great example of the utility to many this verflixte “secret” language that the rest of the world can’t penetrate.
Just reading in Niall Ferguson’s The House of Rothschild how “the brothers” used a secret language consisting of a combo of archaic German and Yiddish to conduct their correspondence and keep it secret. Including a lot of info on the bribes they offered to get their banking business off the ground in the early 19th C.
Hebrew is part of the modern informational ghetto walls.
That’s right, China is in a net positive position, and their infrastructure is improving rapidly, along with their “human” capital.
Russia and China hold mutual debts with each other, so they can trade with each other in Yuans and Rubles and avoid the dollar.
Of course all of this is over the head of the practical retard one-born-free dumb. This idea of mutual benefits between nation states, such that the people within are protected and then given freedom is anathema to the lolbertarian-tards.
People within Russia and China are actually more free than the West. Economic freedom is a pre-condition to all other freedoms.
Russia has trillions of rubles worth of natural resources that will be of great benefit well into the future. Russia is enormously wealthy.
One of the iron rules of economics is to never mark you debt in another nations currency. China’s state bank issues Yuan debts, and the state bank can and does erase debt instruments. China has so many TBills on hand that she could smash the U.S. monetarily.
When China erases debts, the former Yuans still circulating become debt free money. This then makes the Chinese economy permanently more efficient than the west, as debt free money does not “take” interest for its existence. It is low friction.
Low IQ lolbertarians like one-born-free dumb cannot understand these things, and they piss me off because the narrative they vomit out has nothing to do with the real world, and is actually dangerous, as it blinds people. Lolbertarians are basically full of shit, and that shit was packed into their brains by Jewish malefactors standing behind the ideology.
All China has to do to crush the U.S. dollar system is to immediately put their TBills on the market. The FED will then monetize them with new dollars printed up on their keyboard.
China then has new dollars on hand. China then dumps the dollars into exchange markets, crashing the dollar relative to other currencies.
I think it will be mandatory because they don’t want a sample group, unvaccinated, without side effects. It’s my understanding that the Amish have very low rates of autism, which some suspect is linked to vaccines. Wouldn’t look good if the “conspiracy theorist” were healthier than the jabbed.
By the editor-in-chief of this here webzine!
“Most of those who have, over many years, built their political personas upon challenging corporate capture of government enforced public policy, have been right on board with the monologue, as if BigPharma had suddenly, inexplicably transformed into a benevolent force for the common good.
I guess it had a run up. ”
Well, I won’t assert that it was planned that way, but it sure is odd, and convenient,the way that hatred of Trump was drummed into everyone’s head for four years via a multipronged propaganda effort, until Trump hatred became *reflexive* and we saw the development of TDS. Meaning that it became impossible to have any kind of rational discussion with these people. Instead, they would immediately raise their voices, start cussing one out, insulting one, acting like little Napoleons—but not reacting rationally at all. Also in people who should have exercised critical thinking. They went full-on for Russiagate. For Impeachment I. For “insurrection” at the Capitol. For Impeachment II.
The speed with which people who had bought the “narratives” hook line and sinker became hostile to those who questioned it was one of the early signs of cultlike behavior. With covid this is now full blown. Failure to agree elicits quick hostility . Meanwhile those who see things differently are trying to maintain an adult demeanor and trying to communicate—not going on the attack. But it is getting more and more pointless to try to communicate.
(The public excoriation and humiliation of Trump went well beyond the level of “normal” public excoriation. Good piece by Matt Taibbi today on the way that so-called “humor” was used to make Trump the butt of the lowest and most adolescent form of humor for four years, while generally, nothing else can be poked fun at without the public scolds hitting the “goes too far” button.)
So on hindsight the encouragement and development of TDS—encouraging intelligent people to jump on board the hate train without a backward or sideways look, insulting anyone who tried to engage in a conversation about the actual facts of, say, Russiagate; normalizing a don’t-ask-questions attitude; “turning” otherwise intelligent people into propaganda mouthpieces harassing or shunning friends who were not fully paid up on board the Hate Trump train—does have the look of a dry run. The template to get on board with a questionable premise was already in place. Trump hatred was kind of segued into membership in the corona cult when every single corona-related utterance by Trump was ridiculed *because Trump said it*—not on the basis of whether it mightn’t be true, or partly true. Viz., his statement on HCQ. His statements were even distorted in order to make them ridiculous (the bleach thing).
Brainwashing. Psychological warfare. We are seeing how it’s done.
So one way or another, Trump and the Trump hatred and TDS did prepare the ground for the current situation. As this craziness got going last year, many people sensed a connection between Trump, TDS, and the developing corona regime. The Trump haters were primed for a new pscyo-campaign. Almost like TDS was the first round of a “mental vaccine.” Corona is the second round.
We don’t seem to have a playbook for fighting back.
Why believe Bidet is telling the truth?
He never has before.
May they have only done 40m doses and it is a con.
Every nation is bankrupt. The Central Bankers have foisted a fraudulent debt based monetary system of fiat currencies. With control of the money, they control everything, including the media and education system. This is why we’re never taught we’re bankrupt nor how money is created. The corporate fiction straw man is a big part of the scam. The US is considered one of the richest countries in the world, yet we’re $30T in debt. It will never go down. It can’t. Most of the interest goes to the families who own the Central Banks, known as the Deep State or Illuminati.
This is a satanic system of control, hence the worldwide lockdown. Belarus was offered $900M to lock down their people but their President declined. He’ll be out of office or dead soon like the Tanzania president who called out what a fraud Covid and the PCR are, by showing how “fruit” tested positive for Covid. But all other nations took the money or whatever incentive came their way, via the World Bank, IMF, arms of the Central Bankers.
Most people can’t understand this even after it’s been explained. They believe we must wear a mask and flatten the curve. Then we should get vaccinated and as often as we’re told. We’ve been lied to for many generations. It’s a spiritual battle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_external_debt
Great post. Thank you! 👍👌
Absolutely!
We need a medical ship with a few million Sputnik Vs on board and medical personnel to sail from Russia or Africa to offshore Florida, where a shuttle could bring American citizens out to rendezvous with the boat to get a shot. Book a room overnight, just in case, then shuttle back to the USA.
You don’t need a passport to get on a boat and sail away.
Actually, why just Florida? Why not off Virginia? Or the Carolinas? Or anywhere, for that matter?
Why do shots have to be given on dry land? No reason whatsoever that I can see.
If you want to play Russian Roulette with YOUR life go right ahead.
Better yet, can I show up with my .327 magnum and help?
I promise to be gentle.
Understand that the ‘vaccine’ was not produced for Covid, Covid was produced for the ‘vaccine’.
“I share your sentiments ! So with your permission I would like to join you in saying “fuck them all”.”
Thanks, but you don’t need permission from from myself or anyone else- go right ahead and “Just Do It”, as someone once said. 😎
I’ve always been an ‘outcast’, so bring it on, b*tch! 😉
“The vaccines are safe and effective?” They tell the parents of young children the same thing.
So if they are safe why are there so many many autistic children (many now adults) with mental and physical handicaps? When bad reactions happen to you or any of your loved ones then and only then will you realize you’ve been lied to. And they’ve been lying to us for decades ….. and they cover up the human damage with mass propaganda and lies.
Once your father was feeling better, did he then go get the second Moderna injection?
willem1 wins the thread.
“…two possibilities. The first is the one you mention, namely to separate those who took the red pill from those who took the blue pill. Afterwards, it is a simple matter to identify who needs ‘special handling.’
“Another possibility is that the new vaccine is Jim Jones Kool-aid. “Show your faith, drink the Kool-aid. And not today perhaps, but one day, what’s in that glass won’t be what you think it is.
Yes, he did, and with no negative reaction. I don’t know what to make of this. All I know is that I won’t be getting the vax anytime soon.
Now you understand the raison de’etre for China’s Uyghur camps, and by extension Hitler’s camps.
When you get a population that is demoralized, then they have to be deprogrammed. In the case of the Uyghurs it was recycled petrodollars funneling into madrassas and hence Wahhabi Islam, thus radicalizing China’s Muslims. Now, through state power, the Uyghurs are being un-radicalized, and (((globo-homo))) is losing.
In the case of Germany it was the Bolshevik virus, and the run up to Bolshie invasion, which included the hyperinflation, where much of the population was devastated.
There are different kinds of debt.
For example if the debt relates to physical economy, which then creates production – then it is no big deal. The debt can be paid back with ever increasing goods and services, along with improved physical infrastructure.
In the case of China, if it has external debt, much of it is for the belt and road, which in turn is to have increased industrial production.
In the case of the U.S., the debts are distributed in various markets around the world, and much of the debt is for speculative economy, not physical economy.
Also, the debt is monetized in Yuans, not dollars. The debt instruments are housed in one of China’s state banks, and therefore it is within reach of Chinese government authorities.
Below is a comment from Joe Levantane if memory serves:
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is China’s central bank, which formulates and implements monetary policy. The PBOC maintains the banking sector’s payment, clearing and settlement systems, and manages official foreign exchange and gold reserves. It oversees the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) for setting foreign-exchange policies.
According to the 1995 Central Bank law, PBOC has full autonomy in applying the monetary instruments, including setting interest rates for commercial banks and trading in government bonds. The State Council maintains oversight of PBOC policies.
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) was officially launched on April 28, 2003, to take over the supervisory role of the PBOC. The goal of the landmark reform is to improve the efficiency of bank supervision and to help the PBOC to further focus on macroeconomic and monetary policy.
According to the official Announcement by CBRC posted on its website, the CBRC is responsible for “the regulation and supervision of banks, asset management companies, trust and investment companies as well as other deposit-taking financial institutions. Its mission is to maintain a safe and sound banking system in China.”
________
You should not be getting on your high horse and preaching about finance when you are clearly out of your element. The sovereign system that is controlling China’s money is not part of the Satanic globo homo private banking system.
Agreed. When someone asks me if I’m going to get vaccinated, I just tell them I’m not into GMO’s and watch their face go blank.
I actually wrote a song along these lines… nice to hear someone else say it too. Thanks Kumbaresu!
Yes, we could choose to be outcasts.
Or.
We could all change our last names to Shapiro or Horowitz or Gold or something along those lines. Then we’d all be part of the “inner circle”.
At the least, we’d confuse the hell out of the “inner circle” for a while. That is until they figured out a secret hand-shake or something to keep out the riff-raff.
In 2019 in an interview with CNBC Bill Gates stated he was into dealing with “Spells” and as a “Minor Wizard” they couldn’t effect him. A “Minor Wizard” is a rank of Satanist. Zachary King–an ex-Satanist High Wizard has stated he worked with Gates and that Gates is in fact a Satanist. This answers many questions as to what is going on. Networked Psychopaths/Satanists want “depopulation” and Gates actually told us this was the goal of the “vaccines”.:
“I was like a minor wizard because he would be casting spells, and I would see people mesmerized, but because I’m a minor wizard, the spells don’t work on me,” said Gates, the world’s second-richest person.”
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/07/bill-gates-says-jobs-was-a-wizard-in-getting-staff-to-keep-apple-alive.html
https://padreperegrino.org/2020/10/kingfinalaud/
This is so well said. Large scale medical fraud for profit purposes played an important role in getting me red-pilled. There was no way to explain what I was seeing except that these were really evil people. Besides the human suffering, the crimes against scientific truth (and truth in general) are stunning in scope and size.
Statins and other cholesterol related drugs were invented to solve a problem for Big Pharma: whereas they could profit for a long time from other civilization disease (cancer, diabetes, dementia), people with cardiovascular disease tended to drop dead, curtailing profits. Current guidelines in the US put a total cholesterol limit at 180mg/dl, which is well below the minimum of total mortality (which is around 220) and a point at which cancer (the most profitable of all diseases) mortality goes up significantly.
And it goes well beyond statins. They have convinced the population that salt, cholesterol, animal fats, saturated fats, and red meat are bad for you. The reverse is true, and these foods except salt have sustained us for over a million years. Diseases of civilization are artificially produced.
I did a poll among about half a dozen coworkers, and to my amazement, all except one said they would not be getting the vaccine. None of them were elderly, so they know they are not in the typical death range for Covid, but they all thought the side effects of the vaccine would be more dangerous for them than Covid.
I didn’t agree with them about that, but I can understand their thinking. They’ve heard a lot of media stories about the side effects of the vaccine. One guy who was overweight said he’s getting it because because of his weight problem, and that it would be stupid to die of Covid when there’s a vaccine available.
There is a link between autism and not getting enough essential fatty acids when a baby. The fatty acids are necessary for proper brain development. It’s been known for some time that prolonged breast-feeding is protective against developing autism. In Western societies, we cut babies off breast milk at 6 months. In primitive societies, they nurse longer than that.
6 months is not a normal cut-off time, and human beings didn’t evolve for it.
Of course, as greater numbers of people grow suspicious of the efficacy of this “gene manipulation”, frightened of its effects and doubtful of the actual danger of the virus, they will seek ways around the fraud.
I’m considering producing or procuring a realistic fake arm, that can be used for the “jab”.
Anyone who can watch Gates, Fauci, Biden or Ms. Levin tell them to get this injection and do so are living in a different universe than I’m inhabiting. Is it possible to imagine a less trustworthy group? Oh wait, I did see an absurd vaccine commercial featuring Clinton, Obama and Bush.
I waiting for Larry Silverstein to endorse the vaccine. Once I see that, I’m getting each of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca injections.
Just beyond me why anyone bothers with the mainstream media, doctors (who are only in medicine for money), and listening to a bunch of shills in government
Because those who don’t have their own opinion on a subject tend to jump on the bandwagon (the biggest of which, at least for now, is the one that follows the MSM). That way, even if deceived they’d feel better. Have decent doctors and journalists on TV screens for a few weeks (better months), and it’ll be completely opposite trend. Why there are so many who can’t have their own opinion on anything beyond their profession is another story, and has to do, most likely, with genetics and education in the early years of human life.
I fall into the “anti-vaxxer” camp. I will under no circumstances take this vaccine and I might never take another vaccine. The last time I took vaccines was for a trip through South America. All I can remember is the unbearable fatigue. I hate the severe fatigue that vaccines cause, due to the inflammatory response. Mainly, though, I am anti-vax because my daughter was vaccine injured as a child and remained chronically ill for three decades. If you get sick from a vaccine…good luck because there is no help. And finally, vaccines don’t work because the microbes mutate, just as bacteria are not anti-biotic resistant, vaccines against viruses just drive the mutations. All risks and no benefits as I see it. Never Again!
Those things are good for us if we can largely abstain from most carbs at the same time. However, the reality is that a diet high in those things you list seem to also produce a craving for foods and substances such as alcohol, refined sugar, sodapop, sweetened chocolate and other carbohydrates of all kinds in most people – or in anyone, after a period of time on the high-animal, high-saturated fat regimen. Unfortunately, we are not living in paleo- or early neolithic societies. Somehow, over millennia, we’ve developed a desire for CARBS – and lots of them. We can’t undo those genes. (Except for abos, who I guess are still suited to a no-sugar, no-starch diet).
According to the Nuremberg Principles, of which the United States is a signatory to, NO PERSON can be mandated to take ANY drug experimental or otherwise. Period.
All signed treaties, according to The United States Constitution, become “the highest law of the land.”
All Americans NOW have a choice whether or not to get ANY Covid19 jab. And if any American who for any reason decides NOT to get the jabs, it would be ILLEGAL to deny these persons the right to travel freely within The United States of America.
Time to get the Constitutional lawyers on board.
BTW: The vaccine does not confer immunity from Covid-19. It only reduces the possibility that you’ll get seriously sick enough to have to go to the hospital or perhaps the morgue.
I don’t doubt there’s some small and still obscure churches that still have a Christian mission. (If they were well known the imperial Covidian media would be screaming about them.) So far I haven’t heard of any near me or I’d look into them.
By organized I mean the large franchise chain sects.
I think this has been a major Operation to study reactions and see how far they can get people to comply. The “Big One” (virus – which will also be derived in a lab) is likely to come later. But it does appear that the conspiracy theorists on population control may be right to an extent; those who are in power appear to want to cull a large segment of humans.
Very true on the economics. I wouldn’t smash on libertarians hard though, as at least the system they want doesn’t have the state backing financial shenanigans, like ours does. Our centrist bug-men seem much more dangerous to me.
We have the worst mix: Centralized Apparatus backing decentralized oligarchies. It’s offensive to sensible Industrial Economists with sensible State Banks (even the Federal Reserve doesn’t have to be anathema) and financial policy AND the free-wheeling types whose system could never have invented the petro-dollar (that took Hard and Soft government Power to do).
Still, our future is our past: doing what modern China and Russia are doing now, and what America and Old Europe used to do, but more deliberately and with the benefit of hindsight.
It seems though we still have some suffering ahead of us before common sense reigns supreme.
Yes, exactly.
The Trump presidency was a kind of shitposting operation writ large.
We are in the closing chapters of something, rather than merely current thinking gone wrong. World War Two ?
Great post, I was going to say, then I saw onebornfree’s response … but I still say: Great post!
There is a lot of interesting information on your video, but your reasoning’s logic just escapes me. You appear to claim that it was an accidental lab-leak in Wuhan and a deliberate release in other parts of the world. So, I understand that you say that the perpetrators had some SARS-Cov-2 in store, and, just when they heard of the accident, they put their criminal plans in action. Sorry, but this does not make much sense. Did the perpetrators have the virus prior to the accident or was it sent to them after the accident? How did they know which virus it was? Was SARS-Cov-2 the only virus they had in store? Was it the only virus being studied in the Wuhan lab? The early section of the video, with all the information about Fauci and Daszak, I found interesting.
Let’s not forget that many or most people (who can afford it) have ‘a lot of stuff’, from rags for the poor ones to several houses and pieces of land to the better situated… and still others collect enormous amounts of “unnecessary” experiences, impressions, feelings and thoughts… all just for feeding and hopefully healing their psyche. ‘Quite far in time’ necessarily includes former lives: correct now what you messed up then, and again, and so on… Variants of obesity…
Or as Paul Craig Roberts put it in an article last week: ‘China’s dump to the dollar would turn the “world currency” into toilet paper’!
I really don’t think that more than a handful of people grasp this, and that even many American politicians are equally ignorant of the new reality. The USA is effectively dead in the water, and the future – thank goodness – will see a functioning world economy, whose locus is the SCO and whose main trade route will be the ‘New Silk Road’ arising from the BRI. Any country in the world could easily join this club and avail themselves (and more importantly, their people) of this remarkable opportunity to emerge at last from the clutches of evil usury and exploitation, and enjoy the broad sunlit uplands of a new era. This especially applies to Europe, but tragically the EU and Britain either cannot see (or more likely they fear to contemplate) the easterly direction in which the wind is blowing. They are little more than abject vassals of the Zio-American empire and quail before the tyrannical strictures emanating from Washington.
I saw that ‘Paul C’ also replied to my comment, in which I asked – tongue in cheek of course – precisely how it is that China is bankrupt. Your reply to him was informed and to the point! I sympathise with him, as I think he took my question at face value, rather than realising I was being ironic, and drew attention to that with which you and I are already all too familiar, regarding the Western system’s shortcomings. He is largely right in that regard, but like so many others he utterly fails to understand that this system is by no means universal, and that it no longer applies to China, Russia, and perhaps today also Iran, which might just have crossed the threshold beyond which uncle Shmuel will not dare to send in the cowardly cruise missiles, in his mission to force ‘freedom and democracy’ upon yet another victim whom he wishes to monetise, in order to rape their economy and help himself to all their assets.
Let us hope that raining down high-explosive cowardice and the maiming of the innocents is gone at last, and that the big bully responsible for so much carnage throughout the world since he began his reign of terror in 1939 (or arguably 1912-13) is hurled where he belongs – into the dustbin of history.
The vaccine campaign is very aggressive and I fear that you may be right. Wasn’t it just one year ago when they were talking about herd immunity: if 70% get the vaccine then won’t there be enough herd immunity? Why are they trying to reach 100%, the only vaccine ever that has been injected into absolutely everybody, at least everybody with less than 1 billion in the bank.
It is still not clear whether the vaccine will benefit anyone: we are asked to trust the people who have been locking us down, scaring us with predictions of huge deaths, killing off our businesses. These people do not “care” about us, otherwise they would respect us.
The new “Jim Crow” is alive and well in today’s COVID fear society.
Those of us who cannot wear masks are being discriminated against.
We are told that we cannot enter businesses, are harassed by some business owners and employees for not wearing a mask, and in some cases refused service for the inability to wear a mask.
It gets better. We are told that we can order on line, request “curb service” or home delivery. We are still being denied the ability to walk into a business establishment and being served without harassment or outright refusal. This is just WRONG.
All of these “compromises” are no different than “Jim Crow” laws–in the past, African Americans being refused service, or confined to “carry-out service”, or being unable to walk into a store without being harassed or even being denied service.
Those of us who are unable to wear masks are being discriminated against, “Jim Crow” style.
The 1964 Civil rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race and of medical condition. Public accommodation is a necessary right that cannot be abrogated.
Both Acts are being flagrantly violated by ANY business that harasses or denies service to those of us who cannot wear masks.
Where is the enforcement of the Civil Rights Act and the ADA?
I hope these vaccinated idiots start dropping like flies soon – that is probaby the only thing that will stop this mass hysteria.
There really isn’t one. I don’t believe there’s a single example from history of a powerful new dogma that rapidly swept through the population having been stopped.
To be sure, there have been guys like us opposing all this from the very beginning – and it has amounted to nothing.
So it isn’t even new – coronamania is really the pinnacle of political correctness, which had been gathering steam for decades and was given it’s biggest boost through social media, especially Twitter.
This was a kind of ideological singularity that had to play itself out.
Every indication is that this is something that must be borne, indefinitely. Bright side: unlike past dogmatic events, this one is sped up by modern technology – so it might wind down or become something more bearable.
Or, more likely, it will get worse as they switch to “climate lockdowns”, for which the “virus” lockdowns seem to be a rehearsal.
I’m still holding out for a widespread collapse of infrastructure. Will hurt big time, but may not be as boring and weird as the Gates agenda.
The perpetrators want you to consider them as God, the same position taken by the Chinese CCP. They will destroy religion, probably by corrupting it into its own self destruction, as they did with governments that have become corporate extensions.
In the future they will be your God.
Your dependency on the central borg’s vaccine is a first step towards making you realise that you depend on them for everything: spirituality, healthcare, children, food, water etc. God and nature will have been surplanted by the central borg, they will then control humanity and nature. You will not be allowed to survive without worshipping them.
Yep, humans can be arrogant dumbfucks at times, but this would not be the first time that rich humans have assumed the role of God: pharaohs, Chinese emperors, Japanese emperors etc etc, the list is almost endless. Humans are very good at believing rubbish: all these God people really believed they were Gods, were they retarded?
Of course, there are the arrogant Jews who considered themselves to be chosen by God: sorry guys, your God has been demoted, the borg God has taken over.
Heads up: Flu is now called Covid, it’s called rebranding. Rebrand the illness, sell more shit to people.
I’m pretty sure he doesn’t think of me all that much, if at all.
What you write is totally contrary to my experience. If the meat is of high enough quality I want it every day. Those cravings go away over time. Even when I break my ketosis, I use high fat things such as ice cream, yogurt, or peanuts, or fruits. I know I have had only a bowl of rice in the last four months.
As with alcoholism and drug addiction, there are plenty of organizations out there to help a person lose weight. It’s a matter of the individual deciding to do something about it. I’m not saying it’s easy, nor that some people don’t have hormonal issues or genetic predispositions to storing fat. But for a large number of people, it’s something they could change if they really wanted to. Look around the globe. You will not see as many fat people in other countries as you do here. I make no apology for being disgusted at grossly overweight people who don’t at least attempt to control their weight.
A n excellent view of the noxious Guardian and without you having to mention that it takes shedloads of Bill Gates’s money, just like its blood brother the equally noxious BBC.
Further elucidation of the TDP-43 protein and its relation to a variety of serious brain diseases can be found here:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6382748/
There was a point early in my quest for ketosis where my body said, “Hey, feed me carbs now!” It wasn’t the paleo or keto or LCHF triggering the craving for carbs, rather it was a lifetime of conditioning to burn carbs for energy rather than fat, and it went away pretty quickly once I was in ketosis.
Awaiting Corvinus’ chorus with their “Ah! But they are/were endangering our ‘freedom and democracy’!”
“If you would not be a slave, expatriation or secession are your alternatives.”
I would agree, but go further. As a Christian Priest, I can say with a measure of surety, that this COVIDISM is a perverted form of RELIGION, and the forced conformity to it, is EXACTLY consonant with the other major FALSE RELIGION, Islam.
You have a lockstep mentality (no free thought)
You have a caste of clerics, dictating fatwas (FAUCI et al.)
YOU HAVE THE BURQA OF SUBMISSION (the MASK)
You have a ‘sacrament’ (the vaccine)
and you have a STATE that is now entering into a Shari’a Law (as opposed to Biblical/Western Law)
construct, to ENFORCE CONFORMITY.
It’s time for the 74 millions who DIDN’T vote for the Biden Fraudulent Regime, to secede.
And Take the Heartland Back!
“Western man towers over the rest of the world in ways so large as to be almost inexpressible…The white man presents an image of superiority even when he isn’t conscious of it. Superiority excites envy. Destroying white civilization is the inmost desire of the league of designated victims we call ‘minorities.’” – Joseph Sobran
“Sheep are children of the promise. Those who are not sheep are children of the flesh who are not children of the promise. Those who are not children of the flesh -– not pure Adamites — are not even part of the scope of the parable.”
“Europe is the Faith; the Faith, Europe.” – H. Belloc
St. Philaret of Moscow stated: “Love your personal enemies, hate the enemies of Christ, destroy the enemies of the fatherland.”
Ορθοδοξία ή θάνατος
This is the biggest hoax in human history, and the owners of the Federal Reserve are behind this. They are puppetmasters who control the media, schools, tech companies, corporations, Hollyweird, victim groups, China, all American presidents since Woodrow Wilson, and much more.
To end this hoax, the less than 5,000 owners of the Federal Reserbe should be executed. This will bring down the Synagogue of Satan
They are our invisible government, and despite the fact that we can see the devastation caused by their nefarious machinations, we don’t know their names or where they live, while they literally spy on all of us with our cell phones.
LOL, I love this meme, it’s becoming common. “Now I don’t believe in this stupid bullshit, but take a look at this here Bible verse!” Pitching prophecy with skepticism, it’s priceless.
The “mark of the beast” has occupied Western imagination for many centuries. There is no way to distinguish between fulfillment and self fulfillment of the prophecy at this point in time. It is still far from fulfillment, regardless.
Yes, some of that video seemed paradoxical but perhaps spreading it round the world and putting it about that it might have arrived in frozen fish from elsewhere, was intended to distract from the otherwise obvious seeming culprits.
Heads Up Mike: If the media lies about everything, don’t believe a poll result, it’s a big part of the propaganda.
Well no, if that happens, they will simply blame it on the 50% anti-vaxxers who did not take the vaccine.
“Do you really think that the average sheeple can think for themselves? Only a small fraction of the population is capable of critical thought. It has always been that way – a large component of the population wants to be told what to do, and they want to do the right thing.”
You are patently false here in your assessment. Dare I say, it is anti-White propaganda on your part rooted in narcissism. Human beings have free will and agency. As rational creatures, we exercise that critical thought in our careers, families, and relationships. Assuredly, this ability falls on a continuum, with some individuals who have more ability, either naturally or through training, to arrive at decisions and conclusions with precisions and clear analysis. But to cut from whole cloth that the majority of people, specifically from European heritages, are essentially intellectual lemmings is beyond the pale.
Liza, I think you have drunk a lot of nutrition Kool=Aid. I’m sorry to say it but you really don’t know what you are talking about.
Please inform yourself on the importance to human health of consuming nutrient-rich foods at the Weston A. Price Foundation.
https://www.westonaprice.org/
Eating meat and animal fats does not induce craving.
On the contrary, vegans and vegetarians are the ones who seem to have cravings, and never feel “full.” They are the ones who end up with deficiencies, unless they plan their diets very, very carefully.
Humans have not over millennia “developed a craving for carbs.”
Mr. Kushi, the advocate of the Macrobiotic diet, which destroyed the health of many who tried it as a fad in the 1960s and ’70s, died of cancer, BTW.
Human dentation shows that we have evolved to be omnivores.
Most people will choose to eat meat if given the option to do so—that is, if meat is available.
The actual findings of the Framingham Heart Study concerning cholesterol have been suppressed and turned on their head by the medical establishment.
And maybe carry a copy of the Nuremberg Principles on one’s person, just in case. Also, one get a chance to show them to someone else. I think I’ll print that out today.
Meanwhile wondering how things are developing in Israel.
Don’t you lecture me on “Now you understand the Nazi camps.”
So arrogant.
How dare you.
I guess you picture yourself as the one who gets to send people to Umerziehungslager.
Just because you specialize in Mefobills does not mean you understand the Nazi Umerziehungslager. Obviously.
Every political dissident is/was not a Bolshevik.
Stick to economics and Mefobills.
The theory of reincarnation and many lives to correct what you messed up, etc. may be accurate or not; I’m going with the possibility that it is true – it’s certainly not outside the realm of possibility. However, it is cruel as hell, isn’t it: the universe doesn’t tell you clearly where you showed poor judgment in your past lives and how you can improve yourself. No, we are made to stumble around in this vale of tears something like 300 times, at least according to some traditions. SMH.
The vaccine–and mRNA in general–does NOT change anyone’s genetic makeup.
If you have a background in computer programming, think of DNA as a program which includes a lot of flag checks, and does different things based on which flags are set and which aren’t. Messenger RNA sets or clears those flags, which tells your DNA to do different things without changing the DNA itself.
Don’t get me wrong–there are plenty of good reasons to avoid the vaccine. I don’t plan to get it until and unless I’m threatened with jail time. But your DNA is not at risk.
If people don’t want or need gene therapy or aborted fetal cells then just say not for me. New safe drug being tested avail. in July. More info on Bill Sardi’s blog whoposts on LewRockwell also.
Economics is POLITICAL ECONOMY.
It was POLITICAL ECONOMY that devastated Germany.
It WAS POLITIAL ECONOMY that caused the hyperinflation. It was POLITICAL ECONOMY that allowed our Jewish friends to borrow overseas credit, and to then buy up and displace Germans from their homeland, to steal German patrimony.
You obviously need a lecture, because your response is like a jellyfish being stung.
Is it too much of a mental leap to realize that the Germans were busted out in the same way that Americans are being busted out today, only the situation was more extreme?
Some people are not ready to make mental leaps.
I am sticking exactly to my lane, which is political economy. The fact that the economics profession has been taken over by quants and mathematics does not change the fact that it really is POLITICAL ECONOMY, which is what it has always been called up until recent times.
Forced Vaccination and Gun Confiscation…The two hills I will die on.
Any Questions?
I strongly disagree. Lolbertarians are the bug-men. Their ideology is a cul-de-sac which diverts people from actually seeing the real problems at hand.
This ideology was created by the (((usual suspects))) for precisely that reason. A certain type of personality defective is attracted to the ideology.
American loners in particular seem attracted to it. All I need is my gun and 40 acres. The reality is that civilizations are not lonesome dove with frontier justice, they are much more complex organisms, especially now that we are in a post industrial age.
I’m a Texan and very familiar with the vast open spaces in West Texas, and run into these types of people all the time. Their ideology works only in these regions, and is not applicable with regards to populated zones, or advanced manufacturing economies.
Americans as a group of half-humans speaking rather by grunts, growls and mews rather than words while fancying they speak in tongues no matter they invoke the vindicative God of Israel or those of the Wicca craft, have never felt attached to liberty as traditionally hoped and worked for by Europeans, they have always felt rather attached to herd immunity from over-questioning and over-thinking under the crook of some religious organization or equally crooked media chapel working to the same purpose without asking for any faith in a personal saviour : Trump had the “godly”, Biblically correct preaching authorities in his favour and the anti-Trump the anti-godly, politically correct media pontiffs and gurus so to speak. There is a solution to that problem of fake freedom as it has always been in American : a gated social club for landed oligarchs alone, of the kind that took care of writing the founding papers like Stalin’s gang who also had an even better constitution written, judged by all to be on paper the most democratic of the world to the point it was that one, not America’s, that pushed for about 30 years Western European states to grow more democratic from the defeat of 1945 onwards.
Just divide America into two equally totalitarian states ready for continuous economic impoverishment and cultural enrichment, one Biblical and over the top religious Zionist, as described by Margaret Atwood in a Handmaid’s tale, lionizing the orange-skinned pirates that founded the first religious cults that were to form the US, the other one anti-White, anti-Western, anti-Christian, Khmer Rouge like, lionizing the dark-skinned ignoramuses as model proletarians for everyone to become under pain of slow death, as described by George Orwell, and equally over the top Zionist though referring to the Gay prideful Tel Aviv rather than to Jerusalem.
You cannot talk good English and mix with proper English-speaking people without first trying to speak in growls and mews as mad dogs and hot cats to ask for everything they need or vie for in life : you must first renounce to your all to human condition and that includes liberty. When you have learned to grunt out your ambitions in life rather than over-talking them out, you have accomplished about 88% of the effort necessary to master good American English and for the rest a Duolingo course of about one relax summer long is already just too highbrow.
As usual you cannot make mental connections from obvious reality, instead your thoughts are a tangled mess.
This is why I call you a knuckle-head.
White people suffer from pathological altruism, and thus are easily duped by preying on their guilt and emotions. This is an evolutionary adaptation from the ice ages, and of course we have already had this discussion, and you couldn’t learn then either.
The guilt and getting along in a crowd was a necessary thing to survive as a group.
Races such as negroes did not evolve on those pathways.. they are not ice-age people. This pattern even extends to family formation, where african tribes did not have single male/female bonding pairs.
I even gave an example of people who wear masks while driving around in a car alone. Are you unable to go outside and observe with you own eyes?
With regards to lemming like behavior, that is totally observable, especially during election time, when the “people” can be easily maneuvered with propaganda.
Oh… I guess you thought I was a white supremacist before, and now you are defending against my charge that many whites are lemmings?
My ideology is completely consistent. I believe that white people, many of whom are lemmings, have to be protected within a Fascist framework.
No idea where in China you lived, but your video starts by going off the rails when the narrator (you?) state that wet markets never have freezers. Well, both of the “wet markets” I frequent (most recently, ~12 hrs ago) do have freezers for deep sea seafoods which are normally flash frozen while still on board the fishing vessels. I’ll grant that many, maybe most markets are fresh/live only, and I’ve never visited Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market so can’t speak to what was in there, but the ones I’m most familiar with have had freezers for as long as I remember. If their principle business was wholesale selling to hotel & restaurant chains, then I’d certainly expect freezers.
Another (minor) point is that they’re called “wet markets” colloquially because they’re, well wet. The floors are wet from the fish tanks and melting ice mounds. The vegetable sections are also often wet from the constant misting of leafy greens to keep them fresh. They are, in my experience never called “farmers markets” (农贸市场, nóngmào shìchǎng) unless their seafood section is a minor part of the business. If seafood is the principle business, they’re invariably called “seafood markets” (海鲜市场, hǎixiān shìchǎng) as Huanan indeed was.
Your next error is a little more to the point. Wuhan’s BSL-4 laboratory wasn’t “directly across the street” from Huanan. Huanan was an old market in an older part of town, some 30km away. Nothing of the sort can be seen in the photo below. The Wuhan Institute of Virology consists of several research centres doing research across various fields and they’re located across a wide area, but the BSL-4 lab is the only one that handles dangerous pathogens.
BTW, Wuhan’s BSL-4 lab employed several foreign, including American researchers. It also had strong ties to the Galveston National Laboratory in the US, Le Centre International de Recherche en Infectiologie in France (who assisted in its design & construction) and Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory. Who knows who those foreign researchers primarily answered to, but it’s pretty clear that foreign entities had access to whatever was being worked on at the WIV BSL-4.
To my mind, a false flag leak out of WIV-BSL-4 has long been and remains a distinct possibility.
Being the black sheep from a family of black sheep, I got a feeling I’m gonna do just fine, lol..
This is really a comment specifically for Mike Whitney (not sure if he reads the comments, though).
I honestly think that the people who won’t take the poisonous jab are already outcasts in some way or another, so the prospect of “becoming an outcast” isn’t really an issue at all for them. The person who thinks for him or herself will always be different–an outsider, of sorts. A true leader, one who is able to look at all the issues, sort through the propaganda and form a sound opinion for others to listen to, is necessarily an outsider.
There is so much about “this plan,” and the world itself, that hasn’t been thought out well at all. One has to get out and really see the world to understand that things aren’t going to work out the way the ultrarich think.
The extremely rich, for one, have no idea how most people live–particularly the lower classes. These are the people who actually know how to do real things (like repair cars, burst pipes, broken windows, etc., etc.) When the middle class need something fixed, that’s who they go to. Underneath and intermingled with those people is a robust black market. So, the idea that the ultrarich, sitting in mansions in the Loire Valley or wherever, can “control everyone” is absolutely fatuous. It doesn’t matter what system they put in place. “Anything that can go wrong, will.” “The best laid plans of mice and men gang aft a-gley.”
Now, you are concerned about the 70 percent who will take the poisonous shots. Yes, I am, too. One can only hope that some of those people will be somewhat okay, and that at least a few will not be harmed. I don’t know what the odds are, but one can always hope–and always, always pray.
Vaccines have been around for more than a hundred years. After modern sanitation practices they are a fundamental cornerstone of improved quality of life and life extension. Masks are a proven sanitation practice during surgery. After initially denying the scale of Covid-19, Trump fast tracked three Covid-19 vaccines, and now his followers are either afraid of the short term tests and newness of the vaccines or so enamored by Trump’s reckless rhetoric that they refuse to cooperate for partisan reasons, in direct conflict with the common good.
Frankly we should all be more worried about whether this pandemic is another dangerous byproduct of unnecessary bio-weapons research. A problem created initially, not by China, but the USA. Not that the USA will ever admit to failings or liability for reckless cold war behaviors which put its own citizens at unnecessary risk. We know that our Government has denied rational cause and effect of downwind leukemia outbreaks and all responsibility for above ground testing in Nevada, just as Corporate America does for Love Canal and Three Miles Island. It is even actively covering up the damage from Fukushima just to promote nuclear energy. Nuclear energy based on fission can entail reasonable manageable risks if above ground waste storage in the desert were feasible. The only reason that is not feasible today is the USA is determined to base its foreign policy not in a diplomatic search for a long term peace for mankind, but instead seeks to the military upper hand and total domination of others, in all international relations. This is a grotesque mistake.
Yes, Covid19 is a psychological operation. We the people have had our brains hammered into mush, and our backbone broken. Decades of propaganda broadcasting by MSM, fear porn everyday through a slue of traumas such as 911 and Oklahoma City, and dozens of fake mass shootings, bad Muslim good Muslim, endless war and … Now the VIRUS! … We are brain dead, and I fear nothing will bring us back. Even talking of the vaccine with my daughter creates a division that threatens our relationship, and she’s willing to sacrifice it.
To update the 50 B.C. prelude of Goscinny & Uderzo’s beloved serial comic history of Caesar’s Gallic war as satarized in Astérix le Gaulois…
I was shocked, shocked I tell you, to read that the city of Frankfurt refuses to render its valiant dead unto the postmodern Caesars. Yet there it was, buried on p. 24 of the local Taunus Zeitung (Frankfurter Neue Presse) under the headline: Nicht mehr Tote als sonst. Analyse: In Frankfurt starben 2020 trotz der Corona Pandemic nicht mehr Menchen als in den Vorjahren.
In plain English, that says, ‘No more deaths than usual. Analysis: Despite the corona pandemic, no more people died in Frankfurt in 2020 than in the previous years’. And this extraordinary half-page report was accompanied by two large graphics (2009 through 2020) from the Hessian state statistics authority, which tallies the population and relevant official death certificates, mandatory for all dead human bodies.
Could this be a mistake? After all, the rest of this edition of Saturday, 27 March, was awash in media’s now de rigueur panic-ridden reports on the deadly viral epidemic, naturally starting with the p.1 leader, ‘Hospitals soon filled to the brim. Pandemic: (health minister Jens) Spahn appeals: Ideally meet with others only outdoors on Easter’.
So, an entire modern country is reenacting the medieval Black Death catastrophe — but maybe without the deaths. No pandemic in Frankfurt, home of more than 700,000 people. Where were all the corona mortalities we have been told about daily for more than a year on state television and in the newspapers? Aren’t the other cities contributing their fair share? What about the PCR tests, the miracle vaccines, the proposed travel health passports, the face-diapers, the anti-social distancing?
Or, could it be the overstuffed government and its pliant gleichgeschalte media that have swelled the ranks of the walking dead? Seeing all those ghosts, perhaps they’ve been virally infected by an epidemic of cognative dissonance.
Reality still runs rampant here, although Chancellor Merkel ordered the first masked lockdown by solemnly telling her sheeple in March 2020 that Germany was facing the greatest challence since WWII. She’s now extended the second great year-end holiday lockdown, which began early last November, to April 19, effectively cancelling Easter. Main Street stores all closed, no church, sports events, funerals, birthday parties, public gatherings of any sort, no culture, opera, concerts, museums, no nothing. More and more trusting Germans have had a snootful of this hysteria.
This is certifiably insane. But today’s front page also had a small statistical item saying that Merkel’s ruling party is finally plunging in the opinion surveys. Unless the cemeteries start voting by mail as they now seem to do in the USSA, this could become a silver lining in the great 21st Century corona political hoax.
China is the New World Order’s crown jewel. The Jewish Central Bankers have been and are the driving force behind China’s Communist rule and their economic growth. Same as they did in Russia. Is China much stronger economically than the US with less debt and greater gold reserves? Yes, no doubt.
The Belt and Road is an economic plan to benefit China and Israel. The Rothschilds created Israel. Communism is Jewish from start to finish. In order to have a One World Government, the elites have to demolish Constitutional Republics, Monarchies and governments of the people in favor of Communism.
China has 5G, chemtrails, mass vaccinations and social crediting. And you’re trying to say they’re free from the parasites. This is their next home once they crush the US and the dollar.
France Soir very recently did a lengthy interview with Dr Seligmann & Haim Nakim, who have processed data, and sustain there is a synergy between the vaccine + covid that actually enhances mortality.
https://www.francesoir.fr/videos-les-debriefings/israel-3#disqus_thread
The Hakim fellow seems to have been pursuing Israeli government corruption, linked to medical issues, for years. But he is good at pushing back the government and media. Here is his website: http://nakim.org/
I can’t judge whether his data is solid, and can’t judge if it is correlation but not causation. But I do know, personally, 4 people who catched a nasty case of covid immediately after Pfizer vaccination, and two had a hospital stay. Three of those happened in Miami.
“As usual you cannot make mental connections from obvious reality, instead your thoughts are a tangled mess. This is why I call you a knuckle-head.”
Impugning one’s character is an ad-hominem attack, and is a low form of debate; it means you automatically lose.
“White people suffer from pathological altruism, and thus are easily duped by preying on their guilt and emotions. This is an evolutionary adaptation from the ice ages, and of course we have already had this discussion, and you couldn’t learn then either.”
No, we have NOT had this type of discussion. Researchers have had evidence for years that altruistic behavior is at least partly influenced by genetics. Studies have pointed out that in the general population, the number of people with the altruistic variations of the COMT gene varies seems to vary by ethnicity, but the authors of such inquiries caution that further research must be conducted that digs deeper into biological factors.
But, for the sake of argument, what specific research studies are you able to show that white people are exclusively altruistic compared to non-white people? OR, that white people as a race are more altruistic compared to other races?
A plethora of social animals live in huge flocks or herds. Even if the nexus of social life is the family, the family group is itself part of a larger community. Thus, social behavior extends way beyond “be kind to your family and hostile to non-family members”. Our evolution of social living has manifested into self-discipline by limiting our aggression that enables us the ability to co-exist with neighbors. As a result, the evolution of larger social groupings coincides with an increase in the complexity and subtlety of the various ways to aid and cooperate with one another for the human race. For example, Wispe and Freshley’s (1971) classic “broken bag caper” study found there were no racial differences in helping behavior. One of the most important consequences of human social living (regardless of race) is that individual behavior must be highly flexible and tailored to circumstance, and that this ability to adjust our conduct accordingly is instinctive in ALL of us, but may be shown more often or less often (or, not all) within a person due to a host of factors. So your thinking that “races such as negroes did not evolve on those pathways” is patently false.
“With regards to lemming like behavior, that is totally observable, especially during election time, when the “people” can be easily maneuvered with propaganda.”
You are observing only what you seek to observe, ignoring other people’s behaviors and their internal and external motivations that lead them to that behavior. In other words, you are of the mindset that people lack free will and agency, and that anyone who does not view the world in your pre-defined terms HAS TO BE a “lemming”.
“My ideology is completely consistent. I believe that white people, many of whom are lemmings, have to be protected within a Fascist framework.”
And your ideology is anti-White in this regard. Do you believe a number of the fine authors on this opinion webzine and the myriad of White commenters here would agree with your assertion and allow themselves to be sent to “reeducation camps”? YOU are suggesting that White people by and large are “demoralized”, that they must be “deprogrammed”. So, what gives YOU the liberty to take it upon yourself to unilaterally declare that White citizens need to be protected from their own thinking and actions? How do YOU possess this ultimate truth, and no other, that anyone who dares to cross you is in essence “a lemming”? Why do YOU and others of your ilk have **the** framework by which to ensure their overall well-being? What, because it is “beneficial for them, since they do not know better”?
LOL, no, your dalliance with fascism equates to misery for us Whites; thus, we will choose our own path, rather than be forced or coerced by your paternal mentality to “look out for us for our own good”.
After a lot of research I have decided to not get any vaccine. Instead I am taking ivermectin prophylactically, as advised by the FLCCC Alliance doctors – https://covid19criticalcare.com and https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf – and, when people talk about getting their “vaccines”, I might mention that I am taking ivermectin instead. I firmly believe that ivermectin is more effective than any of the vaccines and is also much safer, that it’s success against covid-19 has been suppressed because the Big Pharma “vaccine” makers can’t make tens of billions in profits from it. I’m amazed by how effective the mainstream media has been in selling this only-one product and how such a large majority of all my friends and acquaintances have been using to get these “vaccines”. I wish them the very best of health, but I worry about the untested long-term effects these “vaccines” may have on them. And I am concerned that there may be future requirements of proof of vaccination in order to fly, etc.
This week the Whole Foods where I shop started posting a guard to check for face masks. It’s interesting that’s it’s one year from the lockdown.
Up to now I’ve been leaving my nose exposed. This guard walks around the store. It’s weird having some kid bark at me to cover my nose.
It’s not much of a stretch in the future for the same guard to check for vaccine passes. Major outlets like Whole Foods can afford a drop in sales. That’s when I’ll have to look for smaller outlets.
That’s a lie when you claim that yourself or anyone else knows any such thing, just like everyone involved or supportive of any kind of genetic engineering lies every time they claim the engineers have even the slightest idea what they’re doing. Of course the science of genetics itself constantly disproves the ideological lie that such engineering and its real-world effects can be calculated with “precision”.
RNA frequently acts upon DNA in ways only partially perceivable by scientists. When politicians and hacks claim to know the injection’s cellular hijacking process doesn’t include alteration of the DNA they’re certainly lying.
The only question is whether they have no idea of the truth, or whether they already do know that it DOES alter it.
DNA is nothing like a computer program, though it’s a common sign of scientific illiteracy and ignorance to make that comparison. No doubt that’s where the malign idiocy of Bill Gates begins.
Sure, political economy. No problem with political economy, Mr. Mefo.
And to you, per your earlier “Now you understand” post, I guess that means sending putative Bolsheviks to camps.
All of those caps, my my my, sure looks like you are the one feeling stung.
Careful with the blood pressure.
See you at the camp, heh heh!!
(Of course, you might not be the one in charge . . .)
Basically, Mefobills is a bully. He makes some interesting contributions on the technicalities of finance, also during Weimar and the early Third Reich.
But that is the extent of his contribution/skill set, as far as I can see. This one area of expertise, flagged by his eponym, makes him think he is an expert on the Third Reich generally. He then proceeds to lecture his “inferiors” using an invariably bullying tone, and if someone says Boo back, general abuse and insult soon follow.
Fun! I guess this is what is meant by “walking tall” in West Texas.
I understood your tongue in cheek. I was supporting the commenter who you were replying to.
The banking parasites crush anyone who tries to leave their banking plantation. Think of Germany leading up to WW2 and Libya recently wanting to trade oil in gold based Dinars vs US dollars. Look what’s happened to Syria who said no to the pipeline plans through their country to support Belt and Road. There’s many examples of this and the US is their military arm. Do you really think the Central Bankers would let the biggest nation in the world create their own banking system out side of their control? Let them print Yuan and buy up all the assets of the world and in effect, beat the Central Bankers at their own game.
The Central Bankers control China, same as the rest of the world. They’ve got China so locked down that it’s safe for them to move into. Facial recognition cameras and social crediting to stop any insurrection. Rothschild has offices in Beijing and Shanghai.
No health worker worth the title will vaccinate an unwilling person. But there are plenty of another type, I’m afraid.
Yes, you have Pfizer acting like this, but the vermin presstitutes of the fakestream Western media suppress the facts. Instead they invent foul, racist, villainous lies that China is exploiting its vaccines to ‘coerce’ countries, but produce NO evidence or some garbled conspiracy theory (correct for once!) of fiendish Oriental malfeasance. After the end, when we are scrabbling around in the ruins, someone must ensure that these Evil liars face justice for their criminal acts. Not vengeance but justice, like that meted out to Streicher et al.
According to the Austfailian media, it was a triumph. I kid you not. They will lie and lie and lie again about Biden’s dementia, until the bitter end, and at his stage, once the meds lose their effectiveness, the end can come quickly. Perhaps he’ll rip off his nappy and fling faeces at the fawning presstitutes. Dream on. Or, as in the comedy, Bidet will mutter ‘I’m going to the toilet. I mean, I’m going to the toilet NOW!’.
I’m already an “outcast” too, since I detest the foul language of yours
But this has to be a rare exemption as we all live in extraordinary times,
so we say and I paraphrase you at liberty:
“fuck the vaccine takers
fuck the mask wearers
fuck the lockdown acceptance
fuck all of the criminal assholes accepting all this … they will all die..
is that all not the final purpose and final solution?
”
Oh, and here is a proper and honorable foul mouth 🙂
totally wrong
EU had to change GMO food legislation in order to approve mRNA treatment/vaccine
mRNA injection will legally change your status from human being to a GMO subject
The experimental mRNA vaccine should never have been used by anyone in their reproductive prime. If you want grandchildren, genetically healthy or otherwise, don’t allow your children to be vaccinated.
In this case, I disagree with you, I havn’t bought any such thing. I don’t follow any kind of a strict regimen nor would I ever recommend one for anybody. I read everything I can get my hands on (since I was in my teens) and then eat as I please, plus or minus tweaking here & there according to some mostly old traditional advice & modern findings. I’ve no health issues to speak of and I’m not young anymore.
Would it make you angry if I suggested that everyone needs to re-assess his/her way of eating every so often? And while they’re at it, understand that diet isn’t everything.
Kushi, his wife and his daughter aren’t the only ones who died of cancer. There must be at least a dozen health writers/advisers/consultants promulgating this or that “perfect” way of eating who after a few years got seriously ill or died of cancer. They never say they are sorry for the books that they wrote promoting such and such as correct for everyone. They always try to off load it onto “pollution” or “heredity” or “exposure to mold” or some such thing. The only health writer I know of who was humble enough to admit her mistakes was Adelle Davis.
Yes, there is such a thing as biological individuality. Some people are healed wonderfully by following the WPF prescription. But not everyone. Sally Fallon is plain old fat. She also said she was hypoglycemic. How long do you need to cure hypoglycemia (the nondiabetic kind)? Her old fart of a husband does not have good brain health, either, in spite of his following the WPF diet – he fondled a bunch of girls at a health show. Sounds like garden variety senility to me, Skeptikal. Diet should prevent that condition, if the diet you are following is correct for you.
Well, you sure could have fooled me. I see and hear and read about people following paleo or keto or something of that ilk who chat up how healthy chocolate is, but it’s not the chocolate, it is the sugar in there that they need so bad they will kill you for it. Also, they have to have their wine or beer “because it contains antioxidants”. LOL. No, it’s because alcohol is liquid sugar and they want it like they want to breathe.
No one should force himself to eat in a way that doesn’t satisfy him on every level. So, let’s you and me not disagree too much. Right now we have bigger fish to fry.
The only remaining solution to our problem is to administer a subcutaneous dosis of plumbum to the pro-vaccine totalitarian conspirators … if you get my drift.
A lot of people have all kinds of unhealthy cravings.
However, these are not the result of evolution. Unhealthy cravings to not contribute to fitness for survival. Obviously.
As for “bigger fish to fry,” it is YOU who introduced this small-fish distraction of defending obese persons with a bunch of poppycock.
A major detour out of the main issue under discussion on this thread.
If you are obese, a diet of nutrition-rich foods with plenty of sources of vitamins C, D, and A, plus zinc is the best way to go. The best way to deal with cravings such as for chocolate is to give in to them occasionally. Self-punishment is not a long-term healthy strategy.
Leb wohl.
Personally, I will not take an AstraZeneca jab. Nor will I take a Pfizer jab, nor a Moderna one. I have likewise advised my children – both grown and able to make their own health decisions – to avoid these particular jabs.
Gimme a SputnikV jab. I’d take that. Or SinoVac (not absolutely sure that is the proper name). I simply do not trust western, profit driven Covid vaccinations. These ones are killing people.
Nor am I an anti-vaxxer. Vaccines have prevented untold unnecessary deaths, and I will not dispute that. However, AstraZeneca, or Pfizer, or Moderna? No. It is a matter of trust, and I have absolutely none in any of the western produced vacs.
Again, it is simply a matter of trust.
Reply to Omega books.
The Covid “vaccine’ only will affect the body which will die and return to the dust.
Our immortal soul will be provided with a new immortal body to appear in front of the judgment seat of Christ. So basically taking a “vaccine’ that alters our physical body and physical DNA does not constitute a denial of God and Christ and therefore should not present a spiritual problem.
Since taking the Mark of the Beast will, I take it to mean that it would affect our ability to love and serve God. This ability would be replaced by an automatic love and allegiance to the Antichrist… That is my guess and this is why we have God’s warning to not take it.
That’s where the problem starts with society. Turning on the TV. If it’s a msm channel you are watching you are allowing them to inject poison into your mind. Allowing them to inject experimental gene therapy into your body follows from that.
With much of the world under house arrest for the last year or so it’s dissapointing that more people aren’t speaking out against this covid hysteria. They had plenty of time to educate themselves online despite the censorship campaign. Netflix and silly tiktok videos seem to be more important to many people than their freedom or health.
The 70% figure for people willing to take the experimental gene therapy is almost certainly a huge exaggeration. There was one report of only 40% of staff in a hospital willing to risk it. With all the horror stories of adverse affects since then I doubt it’s any higher now.
“The Anal Swab is probably the least unpleasant of what they have in store for the populace.”
Alarmist,
You see the glass as half-empty. Consider that the procedure as described will usually carry a heavy surcharge when demanded from a local prostitute.* We’re getting it for free.
*Or so I’m told….”
If you look at what Buddha taught it is in essence a theory of existence and a method of exit.
Existence is cyclic and consists of 6 realms:god, demi-god, human, animal, hungry ghost and hell being.
There is no one running this system as it is closed. We are born where we have created the Karma to be. The problem for us is that these are objects of knowledge that are hidden. For example, 20 lifetimes ago we killed a lot and now this karma ripens causing disease and physical pain. Why the gap? Karma is a very complex topic.
Buddha actually taught little about karma, calling it a instance of the Law of Cause and Effect.
Why? His answer: you have an arrow in your body, I’m telling you how to remove it and now you want me to explain the surgery? How about you listen while I tell you how to remove the arrow?
If you peruse an Intro book on Buddhism, like ‘Modern Buddhism’ which is a good one and free as a pdf, you will find that buddhism is pretty cheerful. A person has to accept some bitter truths about being human but after that it is all uphill.
Some people escape the endless cycle of birth and death without a lot of struggle. They have pure minds, are kind, pray, have perfect morality and exist the cycle of suffering during death. Most aren’t that lucky. Most have to work at it. But it isn’t a miserable path. Far from it.
If you have a wish to stop suffering then you are very fortunate, it is a type of wisdom to be unhappy with cyclic existence. Now all you have to do is look deeper and read and search for the answer. Lots of people see no problem or pretend not too.
Thanks for your service! For our freedom of choice!
[@ com#245] Well, I am exploring this idea (of appearing visibly, ‘up’, for a while and then disappearing ‘down’ again) for a while already, and I try out different costumes for it. Fate (and/or the universe), cruel as hell, throwing you from one nightmare into the next, is one of those possibilities. In this realm what you believe has a good chance of becoming your reality, so check out your options (by observing reality, as it appears to you and you understand it as you do) before adopting one. One friend once recommended me exploring ‘reincarnation’ (“in a case as yours”), but recommended sources that did not convince me… so I did what we all are called upon, to develop an understanding of my own. I found that some people I liked best in my intellectual history were writers who had written things I found meaningful, ok, but also had behaviour traits that coincided with what I did “naturally”, or wanted to do “if only I could”, they were not me but “like me”, to some extent… like a brother… or a distant relative… or a preincarnation. I found out that not only I had such possible predecessors, but others theirs, too. I found, the “followers” tend to turn up there where the predecessors stopped or were stopped, “continuing the former’s work”, whether there were aware of it or not. I invented the name of being “time brothers” for such cases: we know that twins often “do the same things at the same time, even when separated *in space*” – and “time brothers” would be twins separated not by space but by time (so, perhaps better “time twins”?)
In one case, the name of the predecessor was …t …r, and the one who stepped in to keep ..t ..r from being ignored and forgotten by presenting his work again to the public was a young man with the name T… R…, born around the time when …t …r had left. T… R… had not felt at all like being another …t …r, he saw him (as a professional observer of this kind of work) as an “interesting case”, and “interesting” to present his work to others. He began, of all possible possibilities, with one unfinished work of ..t ..r, which he invented his, T… R…’s completion for – as if he was really …t …r completing his own unfinished work. He was very sceptical of my remarks when I made them, and has since disappeared from my field of view. So, I feel that RI is a fact, yes, but may happen in various forms. Forms, which however, link to one another (more or less convincingly for an observer) like a chain, that is, as a new whole…. like four acts of a theatre play are not four plays but one. Why isn’t it simply one single play, then? Good question, but I am less into theatre than others, it was just a picture. But in theatre, you may want to have the break between two scenes for building up the scenery for the next “totally changed” part of the whole story – and in real life? In one obscure biography about a bloke from the 18th century, written around the end of the 19th century, the sad case of an unfulfilled love and life dream ended by the death of one of them, was commented by the author of the biography of the surviving part, a typical good old nice but poor german poet, thus: “Now she had died, and this was good. He suddenly realized what bliss it is for mankind that there is a dying. Most people mess up their lives and are not able to escape them on their own. But a friendly deity sends them a saviour, who sets them free, leads them into peace and opens them a possibility to begin, under new conditions, a new life…” – a *friendly* deity…
It’s difficult to say it better: “a new life under new conditions” – that may be trying again (“I am sure this time I’ll make it”), trying something completely different, or just relaxing from a bad dream, taking an out time (and/or everything in between). So, I have arrived at seeing the possibility that RI exists not as a threat that Fate (and/or the universe), cruel as hell, will throw you from one nightmare into the next, but as a play- and/or experimental or (thus, a theatre?) where everybody may try his bright ideas and his luck, just to find out, what is feasable – and agreable – and good *for him*. I know of one case where someone was “reborn” while being alive, and not in any religious sense, but with bodily sensations “as if during birth” – after which life was in principle the same, but different in details – or rather the same in material details, but different in a new approach to life, which became clearer only with time (thus was not a given at the start to be then worn off, but the contrary, first a thin impression, and later the firm impression or practice that now the same things were done differently, and therefore with other results than before). If RI works approximately this way, then the universe doesn’t tell you clearly where you showed poor judgment in your past lives because it doesn’t know, and probably doesn’t care – it gives you only the opportunity that you care so much for yourself that you try to understand yourself, your givens and your chances, and how you can improve yourself and get better at it with time, i.e. ever more repetitions, uh, opportunities, changed sceneries….
Then it helps a lot when, arranged by fate or “just coincidentally”, during a random visit at a random website, someone tells you exactly what you need to know and are able to understand and enact *now*, e.g. above at com#148:
*QUOTE Theoretically, you are correct… Again – they have severe cravings that they don’t know how to deal with. Probably some kind of emotional issue. People are not just machines. They have histories that go back quite far in time, and quite deep. QUOTE*
That triggered all my writing here: “severe cravings they don’t know how to deal with”. You wrote about obese folks, and I suddenly remarked that although my body is not obese I am just as immobilized, and this because of a lot of stuff I bought for stuffing not into my mouth but into my living space. Why did I make life so uncomfortable for me? Well, you know, there were hard times, and so… visibly I also have severe cravings that I don’t know how to deal with, if not by buying stuff to stuff it somewhere – where I have it and it has me. Luckily, sometimes the universe throws an interesting observation at me, usually just in time, which helps me understand myself and hopefully helps me chosing better options at the next occasion whether still in this life or the next one…. which, seen thusly, doesn’t make much of a difference anymore. One should treat these other instances of oneself (imagined or expressed in past or future lives) as relatives (parents or children, hopefully friends, too), and care for them as such: time brothers, relatives even if one catches them indulging in harmful nonsense..
I think I was still on the track of this article: …are you, are we ready to be an outcast?
Yes, even if “they” once took you everytging and now can take it again (they are doing it right now “because of corona” to nearly everybody), and if they can even take your life – they can neither stop dying themselves nor stop you turning up at the next occasion with a new bright idea.
P.S. what is SMH?
It’s required to get on an aeroplane
How true, they change their names and fool everyone in anycountry, so why not.
That’s why I stop going to Whole Foods
While, as I mentioned in my reply to Mefobills, I wholeheartedly agree with your comment regarding the Financial International (which is as good a name as any for the usurious group which has caused all these problems to which you refer), I must also point out that anyone who concludes that China is in turn controlled by it has little, if any grasp of a very important (and very little known) truth.
You cited these ‘banking parasites’ with regard to Germany and WWII. I take it that you therefore at least understand that the whole of that terrible chapter in human history was unnecessary, avoidable, and, on the part of the ‘Allies’ who instigated and prosecuted it, uniquely criminal. Adolf Hitler’s great ‘crime’ was to have re-assembled a Germany dismembered by the iniquitous Treaty of Versailles and to have removed it from the clutches of the Financial International who had benefitted enormously from, and arguably promoted, the First World War. These loathsome parasites then set about organising events, through influential proxies, at the head of which sat F D Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, so that the duped and exploited masses were pepped up to wage war on what was arguably their sole salvation from this same bunch of parasites, and anyone who stood in their way (Charles Lindbergh on one side of the Atlantic, Sir Oswald Mosely on the other, to quote just two well know examples) were lampooned, marginalised and locked up.
This is why, if you look at my commenting history, you will see that I often cite the eighth of May 1945 as the blackest day in the history of the White race. It bequeathed to these vermin their final victory, and the dystopian nightmare which we inhabit today is the inevitable result of that conflict, which was fought by the forces of exploitative and cruel ‘Finance Capitalism’ that today holds sway throughout the West, against German and Italian ‘Industrial Capitalism’; a socio-economic philosophy that is not merely totally inimical to Finance Capitalism’, but is in fact its implacable foe.
Thus, to maintain that a Fascist/National Socialist country like China today is somehow linked to or, worse still, owned by the forces of Finance Capitalism is as daft as saying that Adolf Hitler’s Germany and FDR’s Jew-ridden USA got along just fine. The Financial International hates and fears all systems that are mutually exclusive to its modus operandi of extracting rake-off from the wretched countries beneath its vampire-squid-like grasp, and it will always use its co-opted muscle (formerly the British Empire, now the USA) to attack and destroy any such regime.
Which explains the mounting campaign of vilification aimed at China, Russia and Iran right now, and as you yourself remarked, at Iraq, Libya and Syria in the recent past. The difference is, of course, that China and Russia are a very different kettle of fish to Saddam’s Iraq or Gaddafi’s Libya. Quite what the Zio-American bully will do when faced at last by such a powerful opponent to its Neo-Liberal hegemonic system of Finance Capitalism I cannot say. But I will predict that ten years from now the world will be a very different place.
Using experimental vaccines on elderly people who are at genuine risk and for whom potential long term affects are of little consequence is one thing. Using them on the young and healthy is unbelievably irresponsible.
One thing I thought interesting was some news article saying that “having had COVID gives you 50% immunity while having the vaccine gives you 100% immunity”. LOL.
I kid you not, they were saying that the vaccine was better at granting immunity than the virus itself!
Also, having had COVID apparently also does not give you the right to avoid the “vaccine passports”, which will become mandatory soon.
Again and again we see that lockdowns, masks, surveillance and mandatory vaccination has little to do with “curing Covid” and a lot to do with other stuff… But what?
Another thing, people seem to be thinking that it’s just one or two doses of a vaccine and “it’s all back to normal”, but they are actually talking about “booster shots every six months”, basically FOREVER. Once vaxxed, always vaxxed. Lots of money for Pfizer Moderna and co. But at what cost for us?
https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/if-you-already-had-covid-do-you-need-vaccine
Spacibo.
Would you please provide a link to where I can read up on the long-term clinical trials demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of the three COVID-19 therapeutics?
Agreed. I’ve been surprised at the number of friends who announce that they “got the vaccine” or, in the case of two other friends, tell me how they are being pressured by family or co-workers to get the shots. I don’t think it’s anyone’s business to ask about it, much less pressure someone to get this fast-tracked therapeutic.
I guess if I don’t get the shots, I may not be able to fly or take a cruise, and may end up having to work from home. At this point, I really don’t much care. I can have a pretty good life having groceries delivered to my door, working on my hobbies, and enjoying my pets.
Secession will come through nullification. It will be seen through legislative or executive dismissal of federal laws.
We have already seen sanctuary cities for illegals and those have been supported by courts. There is no doubt second amendment sanctuaries will happen and I see this expanding for any number of constitutional protections from illegal laws and dictates.
Flipper: you actually HAVE A BRAIN?! Hold on, what gives?
Mom’s calling Mark. Go clean your room before she gets mad.
I kind of wonder about what we here consider Buddhism. You do realize that it’s a recent American invention? I recall someone (a Buddhist) saying that the folks in the far East would maybe not recognize American Buddhist religion as anything like their old traditional one. To this day, theirs is apparently a more ancient set of distinctly ethnic beliefs and practices. We aren’t built for those things, and so we have to read it and study it like crazy – and still not grasp its essence. Buddhism isn’t bred in the bone with us.
Just passing this along now.
In any case, I thank you for your long reply to my comment. As they say, I’ll take it under advisement. (Not being sarcastic when I say this.)
PS:
How might those two things be different? Sound the same to me!
So true. I have come to realize that I may lose friends, family, and even employment, but with that realization comes acceptance and peace of mind.
1) SMH means “shaking my head”.
2) Thanks for telling me bits of your own story and for your thoughts. It is too bad we or at least most of us have to go thru such almighty shit to get “wise” – and then a bit down the line there is so much more wisdom to be gained.
I am beginning to wonder if this planet is not run by a cruel god. Read the words of Credo in un Dio crudel from Otello by Verdi if you are so inclined. When I read about the various reigns of terror (France; Eastern Europe; Cambodia, China, Rwanda, etc.) what else am I to think.
Absolutely.
And this has been the MO and stance regarding experimental treatments for a long time:
If someone has a terminal cancer and an experimental treatment might improve their chances of survival or of going into remission, or gaining three months to put their affairs in order, well, that’s a reasonable risk and a strong argument for recommending such a therapy for that individual.
In addition, then the person who agrees to the experimental protocol has the satisfaction of knowing that he or she has contributed data to a potentially effective new cure.
That is nothing like the current situation, where healthy individuals are being used as guinea pigs to test out mysterious materials that may alter their DNA or compromise their immune systems, etc., under the pretext of fighting a disease they they have little chance of getting, or, if they do get it, of suffering from much.
In the case of the elderly, we need more data to establish whether the benefits of the “vaccines,” prolonged life, outweigh the risks, greater chance of getting covid-19 or some other adverse condition. Each individual needs to weigh those risks for him- or herself. That requires informed consent.
Unfortunately the obvious catch-22 here is that in order to “collect more data” and establish a reasonable cost-benefit profile, more elderly people have to get the shots. They really should be paid to participate in Pfizer’s and the Is govt experiment. Like people who volunteer for other types of experiments.
I don’t share your optimism at all. I think our overlords know everything about us. They managed to brainwash the public so well, that people wear masks even nobody is around and envy those who got their shot already. Everybody I know is either already vaccinated or looking forward to this “life saving event”. Also the cabal has a total control over the health care and insurance industry. They can easily justify a drastic increase for the insurance premiums and jack up medical fees for the unvaccinated. The media bullshit generator will produce something along those lines:
I don’t own any guns, but I’ll join you on those hills with my baseball bat.
Vaccine passports are a con trick, whatever they are called.
if the vaccine ‘works’ why do we need further lockdowns?
if lockdowns ‘work’ why do we need vaccines?
if lockdowns and vaccines work why are we still under closure?
the vaccines do not meet the medical nor legal definition of a vaccine so why deploy a gene replacement therapy for a disease that 97 per cent of people don’t have and never have had: why treat healthy people for a disease they have never had?
the vaccines have not undergone phase 3 safety studies and are therefore not fit for human use;
the possible side effects of the vaccines during Phase 1 and 2 safety studies have not been disclosed to the public which suggests there is something to hide;
a vaccine that does not stop you catching the virus, does not stop you spreading the virus and ‘may’ make the symptoms less serious is insufficient cause or justification for vaccinating an entire population, what data is being withheld to support this approach?
it has been reported that all the vaccine will do is ‘might’ or ‘may’ make your symptoms slightly less. What cost-benefit analysis has been conducted to validate the government’s course of action?
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/vaccine-passports-are-a-con-trick-whatever-they-are-called/#comment-5321661689
Is that the case with every airline now? Even if you’re flying to a country that doesn’t require it? I hadn’t heard that.
“Political correctness is communist propaganda writ small. In my study of communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.”
― Theodore Dalrymple
Sorry if I didn’t explain the arrow metaphor very well.
The basic point is that Buddha limited how much theory he taught, he provided an outline about how the closed system works and then went straight to methods. He actually explained the law of cause and effect in very minimal detail.
When it came to the ultimate nature of reality Buddha was happy to teach the concept of emptiness but as any student soon realizes a conceptual understanding is rather limiting. Truly understanding reality as emptiness is direct and experiential. Thus Buddha is justified in his approach; if much is only understood via direct experience then why waste time on providing anything beyond a sound conceptual understanding?
Re: Western Buddhism. Real mixed bag. If you have a society of people who have their min d full of no sense by age 20 how is sending them to a Buddhist temple going to change that in less than a decade? The average good white is not someone I want to spend any time around. People who have a realistic view on the West will find that many Western Buddhist groups are controlled by Jews and are permeated by cultural Marxism. The moment I hear any leftist babble speak I leave the scene. People of my viewpoint have to find Asian Buddhist temples to attend or practice alone.
I’m not kidding when I say that anything brought into the West is often immediately polluted, including religions. It is absolutely astounding to watch this stuff play out. There are Western Buddhist groups having retreats on ‘white privilege’ and collecting money to send to BLM terrorists. The degeneracy in the West is simply astounding.
That doesn’t mean a person shouldn’t try. It does mean we live in a time of cultural destruction with malice aforethought. Seeing the process for what it is should make any Buddhist motivated to pray, meditate and get ‘out’.
We’ll have to re-write for govt purposes the old gem saying implied by this, but the same principle holds. Nobody rides for free.
The US requires it. So what if I want to go abroad now? Coming back to the US is out then?
Interesting note, John could NOT have seen 666 as the mark of the beast in revelation. Like Latin, there were letters that represented numbers, but NO numbers. John originally wrote the Revelation of Yeshua in Aramaic, using Hebrew letters. It was not original to greek, that is a catholic lie the protestors stole when they left but took the catholic bible with them… And the letter in Hebrew that represents the number 6 is… W so there is that… Peace. Yeshua is Truth.
I rather loathe Dalrymple, whose shtick is kicking the downtrodden for the amusement of their betters, but his sentence ,’To assent to obvious lies…’ better sums up the true Evil of the ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang racist thugs, and the entire decadent Western elites in their death-throes, than anything I’ve seen for a while.
It is bigger than that. Your vaccine choice is about choosing your eternal destiny. Choose this day whom ye will serve.
I’d reckon that socialisation affects altruism as much as genetics, and in synergy with genetics. Take Judaism-great altruism within the group, and, for millennia, intense lack of altruism, in fact active antipathy, to out-groups. The ruthless endogamy practised for millennia would have reinforced any genetic tendencies. We can see how these tendencies continue to today, unchanged among the religious fundamentalists, and mutated to newer forms among the secularised.
This is pissing me off so bad it makes me want to resist every damn vaccine out there including the flu vaccine.
My wife and I agreed to let our daughters receive the normal vaccines children and toddlers get (not the Covid vaccine), however we agreed to spread them out and do the behind schedule as not to overload our kids. Last week my wife took our 2 yo girl in for an overdue wellness visit where they were going to tell us she was behind on 6 of her shots. I picked 3 and told my wife allow those 3 and no more. We’ll get the other 3 later.
This was our first visit where I wasn’t present. The pedia began to pressure my wife and even argue with her about our choices wanting to correct her on her “misperceptions”. Without me there my wife relented and my daughter received all 6 vaccines.
Aside from her legs swelling up from the shots she’s had a non stop fevers for the past 9 days. I’m so pissed off right now as it is and today I just heard Biden has ordered vaccination passports
“My fear of death is gone”
So you claim not to have heard of reverse transcriptase (RT), an enzyme that transcribes RNA nucleotide sequences back into DNA.
It may even be true that the mRNA vaccines themselves do not include RT. However, most people have other viruses in their system that do produce RT in infected cells. So some COVID vaccine mRNA will be transcribed into cell DNA by the RT produced as an effect of the other virus. Given the numbers of infected cells involved, this will happen in some cells as a statistical certainty.
Another question:
Yo Troof!
Back in the day when you wuz a full time, bona fide, professional nigger faggot…sorry, “male model”, could you prance and preen in any outfit that suited your fancy? Or were you strictly required to don only that which your HomoJew handlers wished to see you in?
Inquiring minds want to know.
lol
“John originally wrote the Revelation of Yeshua in Aramaic, using Hebrew letters. ”
There is no evidence for that.
Scholars agree the NT was written in Greek.
Holy shit!
Just tried to post this on FB messenger to friends of mine and Facebook blocked it.
Unbelievable.
Dude. I vote Republican. I’ve never voted for a Democrat, ever. Support the second amendment, and despise Marxists, Progressives, and Socialists.
I’m also trans.
Don’t lump all of us in the same box. Some of us are just like you.
Heretic?
You forgot racist, homophobe, islamophobe, sexist, bigot and white supremacist.
Anytime you displease a leftist, you are the above things and more.
Well truthfully General Ripper, back in those days I was specifically instructed to wear clothes from your mom’s closet.
… But your dad found out and hit me with his purse, and they were 12 sizes too big anyway so they gave me money to go shopping.
We agree on quite a bit except for the big picture. “Finance Int’l”, as you call it, financed both the Bolshevik Revolution and Adolf Hitler’s Germany. Communism is their racket. All the heads of state are Freemasons playing a role (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, Merkel, May, Macron, Boris Johnson, Putin, Jinping). Same as Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin. Some feel Hitler was too as Henry Makow’s site shows many pictures of him flashing hand signs.
I provided some links in 259 showing the cozy relationship with Finance Int’l.
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fexternal-preview.redd.it%2FQJq_hVvko1SEFTLWsIpHnu3c_deq28o6gBQXzaNznLk.jpg%3Fauto%3Dwebp%26s%3D2b6f295ac05c6602fbffd6b492b42e6309db9baa&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reddit.com%2Fr%2Ffreemasonry%2Fcomments%2F82ibz2%2Fgeoge_w_bush_vladimir_putin_and_xi_jinping%2F&tbnid=DH_shhpKcSiKmM&vet=12ahUKEwi684-Gn9TvAhXYmXIEHVtLCPQQMygCegQIARB5..i&docid=0mjT8zHRQHZxPM&w=2048&h=1584&q=photo%20of%20bush%2C%20jinping%20and%20Putin%20in%20same%20clothes&ved=2ahUKEwi684-Gn9TvAhXYmXIEHVtLCPQQMygCegQIARB5
Well Old Sport, I have no doubt that you would have:
a. fit in my Mom’s clothes
and
b. greatly enjoy wearing them.
But hey, I guess that’s pretty much an ‘occupational hazard’ of a male modeling, huh?
I would have enjoyed wearing her combat boots and Carhartts, but like I said, my feet aren’t a size 14.
You Dad’s mink stole on the other hand looked like it fit perfectly, but not my style.
Very American, demonizing “communist” and “socialism”, very much a mark of the brainwashing of Americans with propaganda. America today or recently probably has or had ten times as many gulags, Gitmos, as the USSR ever did.
And of course the stupid mixing up of Communism with Bolshevism. Marx advocated a more real version of democracy, non-plutocratic, than America ever had or would ever tolerate. No tents in the streets etc. because … Milton Friedman advocated a really terrible anti-social i.e. anti-socialist society and that beastiality has been brainwashed into Americans.
A decent society on’t be seen till Friedman’s Jewish influence has been totally thrown off.
Scholars agree that some of the NT Greek features expressions and grammar typical of Aramaic speakers not fully conversant with educated koine Greek. Obviously, those Aramaic writers must have based their work on earlier writings in Aramaic or possibly Hebrew.
BTW one person who wrote a monograph about the Book of Revelation was none other than Friedrich Engels. He saw traces of proto-socialism among early Christians.
Holycow. I knew it was bad (American Buddhism being a liberal project) but didn’t know it was that far gone.
Thoses two concerns (accidental reverse transcription into DNA and protein structural similarity leading to auto immune problems) seems also applicable to the RNA and spike proteins from a naturally occuring SARS-COV-2 infection or Sputnik/J&J adenoviruses vaccine.
Or do I miss something ?
You lost me with the repeated acknowledgement of a vaccine. Fact: there is no vaccine. Read the definition of a vaccine (CDC, an agency complicit in the crime). Read the manufacturers’ “package inserts ” (hint: it’s in the first couple of paragraphs). There is no vaccine. There is an experimental chemical injection. There is no vaccine.
We do indeed agree on much, not least that which concerns the Zio-American, Neo-Liberal Finance Capitalist hegemon, which I like to refer to as the Financial International, in that ‘communism is their racket’ as you so aptly put it. Communism most certainly is a vital part of its armoury, for reasons space precludes me from going into here. Suffice it to say that I have studied these things long and hard, and was commissioned to write what amounted to a short online book on National Socialism around three years ago (c50,000 words) which I’m glad to report was well received and highly praised.
A curious matter with which I dealt in that work is one that you unfortunately appear to have fallen victim to. I refer to the sly tactic of that same Financial International, whereby they nowadays attempt to conflate the early tactics adopted by Germany, after Hitler became Chancellor in 1933 (in which they availed themselves of Jewish bankers in order to steady what at that time was very much a sinking ship), with the quite ludicrous charge that they were nothing more than secret shills for that same evil empire of which the bankers are a vital part.
Your statement that ‘All the heads of state are Freemasons playing a role (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, Merkel, May, Macron, Boris Johnson, Putin, Jinping). Same as Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin. Some feel Hitler was too’ is, I can confidently assure you, the result of you imbibing the absurd and toxic nonsense peddled by these same interests, whose aim is to gaslight and confuse. “Adolf Hitler your saviour? Pah! He was just like all the others. ‘Freemasons’ the lot of them, and all part of a world conspiracy.”
All of this is the most unutterable nonsense, and you need to understand this, and soon. Wise and cool heads are required, but these will soon demonstrate that if everyone was effectively pursuing the same interests, there would have been no grim fight to the death in 1939-45, just as there would be no looming conflict with China and Russia today. There are many works pushing this gaslighting nonsense, not least the odious Christopher Bjerknes and his ludicrous diatribes. If I might recommend that you read the article I link to here for a sound refutation of this sort of nonsense:
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-lies-of-christopher-bjerknes/
You might also profit from reading through the commenting histories of ‘Mefobills’ on this very site, for example. He is (I’m sure he won’t be embarrassed at my saying so!) an economic maestro, whose words are pure and unadulterated wisdom and informed brilliance. He has touched on this same topic, of those who would seek to emasculate the powerful draw on the contemporary imagination exerted by the legend of der Führer. Mefobills (along with myself in my modest way, if I might say so!) provides much detail regarding the tactics of the German financial wizards Hjalmar Schacht and Gustav Feder, who were vitally important in bringing about the economic miracle under the Third Reich, and how the early adoption of loans from Jewish bankers was just a part of their strategy, whose denouement was nothing less than chucking the usurers and swindlers out on their ear.
War, it need scarcely be added, was sure to follow, just as it did much later with Iraq, Libya, Syria and so forth when they adopted this same strategy.
Happy reading!
Mark Zuckerberg ckerberg said he won’t take the cooties19 fakeccines bc it mutates the dna.
666 is nothing compared to 534 or even 729. Then even 333 is pretty bad, or, for that matter, 21.
This should be seen by every American parent of young children:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/full-movie-vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe_J4O3PA4y66LpHKh.html
“Take Judaism-great altruism within the group, and, for millennia, intense lack of altruism, in fact active antipathy, to out-groups.”
Take organized religions like Judaism, Christianity, and Islam–great altruism within the group, and, for millennia, intense lack of altruism, in fact active antipathy, to out-groups. FIXED IT for you.
Skeptical,
You have proven to me you are another Lolbertarian personality defective. Corvinus is just a knucklehead and confused.
I don’t bully, I just present facts, and they go against the false narratives rattling around in your brain, and it upsets you.
Cognitive dissonance is set up, and then you bleet like a little girl, rather than dealing with you own contradictions.
You got especially upset when I pointed out, with one-born-freedumb’s own words, about how he was immoral and wanting to see people die. Remember – he would even pay for watching people die, to enjoy the spectacle.
And then you do a neat jewish trick of trying to impute the same thing to me. Lolbertarians have a jewish spirit, and I consider them as bug-men, with defective personalities. You project onto others your own mean spirit.
Bleat bleat bleat “you have proven to me” blah blah.
Typical bully talk.
Of course anything you don’t agree with or maybe don’t even know that much about, concerning, say, reeducation camps, is about a “jewish” trick.
Just stick to finances, where you have something to contribute.
So let me get this straight. The same pharma cartel that brought us the opioid epidemic of 50,000+ dead a year and the same government regulators that have refused to give Ivermectin EUA (Emergency Use Authorisation) for over 7 months killing tens of thousands are now going to dictate what will be INJECTED into me and when?
Let me think about that for a minute. No. Any attempt at coercion is a violation of the Nuremberg Code on points 1 and 6.
Ivermectin has 14 RCT and close to 3 dozen intervention studies with great to spectacular results but can’t get EUA? How many does their precious vaccine have? Check out ” flccc.net ”
“Vaccines have been around for more than a hundred years. After modern sanitation practices they are a fundamental cornerstone of improved quality of life and life extension. Masks are a proven sanitation practice during surgery.”
Vaccines, or variolation, have been around for about one thousand years.
As for masks being a proven sanitation practice duringn surgery: Wrong.
There is zero evidence of that. All masks can do is prevent liquids from spraying up from the body on the gurney into the surgeon’s face. Please see Dr. Michael Osterholm’s podcast of June 3, 2020 (see CIDRAP website). He stated absolutely clearly that there is zero evidence of masks’ efficacy, also in a surgical setting. But, he stated, surgeons are very attached to the idea of wearing masks anyhow.
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/podcasts-webinars/special-ep-masks
This is comparable to the general population’s kind of “liking” to wear masks because they think it is doing some good. Meanwhile the evidence for the downsides of mask wearing is stronger than the evidence for any advantages of doing so.
See https://swprs.org/facts-about-covid-19/#latest, scroll down to “Masks.”
Vielen Dank fuer die Berichterstattung aus dem Heimatland.
Re “Nicht mehr Tote als sonst. Analyse: In Frankfurt starben 2020 trotz der Corona Pandemic nicht mehr Menschen als in den Vorjahren.”
In fact, fewer, per this:
https://www.hessenschau.de/gesellschaft/trotz-corona-in-hessen-sterben-nicht-mehr-menschen-als-sonst-,todesfaelle-hessen-100.html
The reasons, they say, is because lockdown has prevented the spread of other diseases as well, such as flu and other respiratory diseases.
And here are some of the relevant sections (# 1 & # 6).
# 1) The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, “or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion“; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.
# 6) The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.
This covid-19 disease with an IFR of 0.3 does NOT qualify. It would not have even been a pandemic before the 2008 changes to the definition of pandemic that required an IFR > 1.0 to be declared. Even the worst hit parts of the world are at an IFR of 0.5 so half.
Reference: http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/
Yes the discussions on the TOR network are not about Ghandi tactics. It’s all Collins all the time. “Get the locals who are going along with it. Follow them home and mess with their lives. If they are going along with it they are fair game” seems to be the favoured approach and rationale behind it.
The people I am referring to are what are sometimes called the underclass (among whom I lived for three years–yes, as a full member/resident of “the hood” (a mixed white/black very poor neighborhood). I saw things during this time I’d never seen; i.e., the way life is lived is very different. There is definitely a bigger sense of community, and the flow of goods/services that anyone has to offer finds its place, and not necessarily via a monetary transaction. There’s a lot of bartering, sharing, trading, etc. that goes on.
When you hear that this or that percentage of the world lives on “only a dollar a day,” what people forget to say is that those people know how to do it. I seriously doubt any middle class person could live on a dollar a day.
The lower classes are much under-estimated. They are resilient. They go through hardships on a daily basis and it’s just the norm…
It’s not a matter of being overly optimistic. You’d have to have the experience yourself to know what I mean. The point is that the ultrarich haven’t had this experience, and they don’t know the least bit about it.
Socialism / communism has failed everywhere it’s been applied, always, and everywhere. That’s not “brainwashing” that’s called studying history. The real brainwashing effort is to somehow be ignorant of this fact and still make pathetic attempts to promote these satanic ideologies.
What all socialist/communist schemes boil down to eventually is a mechanism for lazy and corrupt people to figure ways to enrich themselves for doing absolutely nothing productive. The schemes always demonize the productive and act to elevate the non-productive. The schemes always result in a privileged political class lording over a bunch of “unwashed rabble” that need to be constantly kept in check via corrupt and punitive government systems. It always results in eventual collapse, one way or another, due to the denials of reality and loss of productivity.
With its enormous government and defence complex, the USA as a whole (pockets of resistance persist) is currently tilted way over towards the socialist / Marxist side of the spectrum, and we are currently witnessing that “privileged political class” consolidating and cementing their power. The unique feature about the American version of Marxism is that the privileged political class has deeply intertwined itself with a privileged corporate class, to the point where it’s hard to tell where one begins and one ends. They appear to be acting towards convergence – the full marriage of state and corporate power, which is of course the end stage of all leftist totalitarian regimes. That stage never lasts very long, though.
I was the same. After four days I craved chocolate. It was noteworthy since I don’t have a sweet tooth but it was a genuine craving when I abruptly cut out sugar and refined carbohydrates.
After less than a week I felt so good I threw out all my bread, pasta, rice etc.
In a short time the body fat melted away with zero effort. My biggest problem was not food cravings but the opposite, I had to force myself to eat dinner as the increased fat intake was satiating.
I will never go back.
Yup, the next iteration of the
conversation is upon us.
With regard to Hitler, I’m not saying for certain he was a Freemason. However, on Henry Makow’s excellent site he shows from time to time photos of him making hand signs. It would explain his fast rise to power. Even if he was, he may have gone off the reservation to do the right thing. I haven’t researched him in depth. I have Mein Kampf but haven’t cracked it. And have only watched the beginning of The Greatest Story Never Told. From my limited research Hitler seems to have been on the right side of history. He was voicing legitimate concerns regarding the (((powerful interests))) that were strangling Germany after seeing what they did to Russia. He also did not want war, especially against England who he had respect for.
But the other’s I mentioned are Freemasons or members of other secret societies, such as Skull and Bones in Bush’ case. This I have no doubt. Trump admitted it at a White House meeting with other Masons (there’s a video of it) and even said this was his father’s secret to success. Referring to being part of the brotherhood and how it helped his real estate career. It also helped Trump’s even more immensely. There are countless photos of Trump making the pyramid sign with his hands. Even more of Angela Merkel, Theresa May and many other politicians. These puppets go against their country, people and culture. Mass immigration is a perfect example. “The people” don’t want it but their politicians allow it because they’re traitors “in the club” who have sold out to Satan. Freemasonry is Anti-Christ and is based on the Kabbalah. This is why I say it’s a spiritual war. The bogus Covid vaccinations is another example of the wickedness and harm being done to humanity by the soulless.
With regard to Christopher Bjerknes, I have no interest in him. He’s anti-Christian and I saw a debate with him and E. Michael Jones where he came off very disrespectful. Anyhow, our thinking on Hitler is likely similar even though I haven’t studied him extensively.
The subject at the center of our discussion is your belief that both China and Russia’s currencies and banking system is outside of the clutches of the Central Bankers. This I dispute. I mentioned the bankers funded the Bolshevik revolution in Russia and equally have funded China’s rise. While the bankers may appear to be uber capitalists, they’re really communists at heart. Communism is the vehicle to a One World Government. This is their goal and we sort of already have it. The US is more communist than capitalist at the moment, if one is judging based on the Communist Manifesto. Is the only basis for your believing both China and Russia are outside of the Central Banking system is because they’re being demonized in the press? If not, what is supporting your logic?
The press is complete smoke and mirrors to control the masses and give their puppet politicians cover to do what the controllers want done. And yes, often it’s war. War allows them to profit, gain further control as well as cull the population, especially the goyim. The controllers or Int’l Finance as you say, always have to generate conflict. This keeps the masses divided, scared and believing in the criminal governments as their safeguard. Nothing could be further from the truth. ALL the governments are controlled and the ones that aren’t get invaded and /or leaders assassinated.
https://www.henrymakow.com
I’ve been asking the face diapered if the Branch Covidians had any sort of formal church service to commemorate 12 months of the two week lock-down.
And how’s your curve doing?
Go to amazon.com and you will find at least three different versions of the NT translated from the ORIGINAL Aramaic Peshitta. I prefer Andrew Gabriel Roth’s Aramaic English New Testament. Your ‘scholars’ also call Him jesus. Ask your phone “OK google/siri, what is jesus’ real name?” It will tell you Yeshua, because that is what His Father named Him. mt253146 at protonmail if you want evidence of the massive extent of the deception foisted on humanity by organized religion… if you have ears to hear…
Thank you for this article, it was so succinct and timely. Everything you mentioned I have seen happen or could see happening shortly. I would go so far to say that in the future I could see bank accounts frozen or SSI checks being held for noncompliance. I never thought all this would happen in my lifetime.
“Smaller shares of those not planning to get a vaccine say past mistakes by the medical care system (46%)”
The “medical care system” is one thing. But the “medical / governmental complex” has a record two orders of magnitude worse, and this vaccine is getting the “complex railroad job” in spades.
Yeah, it has really ‘failed’ in China. The greatest economic leap in history, now the leading producer of scientific/technological patents, with infrastructure that is the world’s envy and a broad and deep cultural renaissance. I suppose ‘success’ is growing inequality, unpayable debt and a financialised parasite controlled ‘economy’.
‘Jinping’?? Really? Why the familiarity?
Trans-species?
Access to the body is what’s at stake here. They would like nothing better than for you to be conditioned to a regular shot from the government. All the hysteria and all the masks are just window dressing to scare you into the “vaccine”.
Forget about changing your DNA. Possible but sounds way too risky. More likely a scare tactic to weed out the “nutters”. No they’ll just give you drugs. Mostly drugs with a docile effect I would assume, but also the possibility for experimental drugs for commercial purposes, perhaps psychotropic drugs to trigger some drama if the news circuit is in a down season or in the case of potentially dangerous elements, administering lethal substances when you get your monthly shot. Camouflaged as a severe case of the flu, a heart attack. Possibilities are endless.
It’s the perfect attack. Government tyranny hiding as public health, all fuelled by constant fear of invisible enemies. They get public support and legitimacy which can be maintained indefinitely by blowing up seasonal flu deaths in the media. You are no longer a rebel if you resist these measures. You are a danger to public health, to MY health!
So not just an inconsiderate asshole, but a crazy man. Probably a conspiracy theorist too, or a racist. What was formerly an acceptable annoyance has now become a verifiable threat. You can be assured there will be no fuzz at all if such people are forcibly removed and placed in some concentrated area for their own protection.
2020 could well go down as the year 1984 went online. God help us.
If the only faith which professes the absolute Oneness of God, with no additional deceitful embellishments (such as 3-is-1, etc.), is a “FALSE RELIGION,” then the deceits galore, such as your faith, is a “TRUE RELIGION”?
I don’t know whether to laugh or spit at you… so, I will do both.
Like I have long said, you rabid pagan godless vermin can only attack Islam on tangential matters, such as, “lockstep mentality (as opposed to what? being open to normalising sodomy? NEVER!!), fatwas, BURQA,” etc., but we true monotheists go for your fucking jugulars, such as the pagan abominations which lie at the core of your faith; 100%man-100%god, 3 persons in 1, “god” reincarnating as his own son, idolatry, saint-worship, etc.
To be an outcast from the masses of morons is no bad thing.
——————————————————–
To the Author and all respected Commentators.
——————————————————–
This is not ordinary flat-out blunt propaganda. This is a much more sophisticated mind weapon. It comprises two key elements: “reversive blockade” and “paramoralisms” that render the majority of the population utterly helpless, putting them under something akin to a “magic spell”.
There is no winning without knowing. Fortunately, there is one invaluable source of information about this – surprisingly not new at all – kind of psychological warfare.
It is a little known book by late Polish clinical psychologist Andrzej Łobaczewski: ‘Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes’ (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_ponerology).
By exposing the hidden objective mechanism, which is behind this current situation too again, it helps to comprehend its apparent madness and breaking its “spell”. It provides some immunity and the ability to recover from the trauma of COVID-19 and vaccine propaganda.
The book introduces a new scientific discipline of detailed analysis of a macrosocial system of evil pathocratic rule the psychopaths in power create over societies. It also explains why such tyrannies fall, sooner or later.
The English edition for preview can be found on the internet (http://www.survivorshandbook.com/wp-content/articles/political-ponerology.pdf).
The information about this book, and the unprecedented and unparalleled knowledge it conveys, should be shared widely now. For it is an essential cure for this tightening COVID-19 and vaccine tyranny and its evil “spell”.
Kind regards,
A messenger from Poland
————————————————————————————————————–
‘Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes’ by Andrew M. Lobaczewski
————————————————————————————————————–
“Yeah, it has really ‘failed’ in China. The greatest economic leap in history”
Sorry, that goes to Germany 1933-38.
And he did like your god either.
My latest video reveals untold information (backed up by facts) of how COVID-19 managed to spread throughout the entire world, WITHOUT spreading through China… (not what you’ve been told)
Enjoy
What are you talking about?
In the end, it reduces to the question: Do you wish to maintain your unique individuality and life or go with the group consensus that includes the lowest common denominator and be subservient.
The only person I personally know of to be harmed by Covid-19 is a 64 y.o. in otherwise decent health. I learned about it from an immediate friend who is the victims family member. This victim was a Texas, bible-thumping, Trump Republican who was literally last seen by the family bloviating that the epidemic is baloney an he’d never take medicine for it. He got sick with a respiratory condition and died after 3 weeks.
I know 5 people who have received a 2-shot Covid vaccine and 4 of them are over 70. All are fine and very happy to get the treatment.
I have no axe to grind and I feel completely certain that the disease is a big deal, the mitigation difficult, and I’m thankful people are working on medicines.
In this states rollout I see no evidence of public manipulation, or gouging, no fees, no narrow aspects of discrimination, and no questions asked to receive treatment. Those who want a certificate of vaccination get get one, for whatever its worth.
The State’s public documentation is, to my eyes, generally clear and sensible, and the rollout is suffering the normal sorts of administrative confusion that attends big programs. Generally people are working together to make life better for others.
Happily this is my America. Maybe Whiteney lives in GOP America where asshats like Lindsay Graham don’t help each other but instead jerk-off to the fantasy of mowing down desperate others with automatic rifles. Mike Whitney’s America is all too common, thanks in large part to dorks like Mike Whitney!
We are surrounded by complete and utter moronic sheep.
99%
Anyone who did not learn in 2016 that MSM prints the opposite of truth at all times is hopeless at this point.
Literally if CNN is pushing the vaccine, that means don’t take it.
Same with the yearly flu shot.
The “covid” hoax was literally 100% a political operation to stop Trump from being re-elected, even though he did nothing for the white people who put him in office.
My understanding is Ivermectin wouldn’t need an EUA to be used in the US. It’s already an FDA approved drug with an excellent safety profile. All our public health officials need to do is publicly recognize Ivermectin as EXTREMELY effective against COVID. But that isn’t going to happen because Big Pharma’s got vaccines to sell.
Dr. Tess Lawrie was on Richie Allen on Monday talking about her meta-study. She made the point that the EUAs granted to the vaccines and other novel therapeutics would not be allowed if Ivermectin proved to be an effective FDA approved treatment. She also makes the point that these regulations could be changed to allow use of both Ivermectin and the EUA registered treatments. But that’s unlikely as widespread use of Ivermectin would probably clear up their COVID pandemic in a couple weeks.
At 1:31:00 in the interview Richie asks Dr. Lawrie about vaccines and their adverse events. Dr. Lawrie states that there have been 350,000 adverse events and 2,700 deaths related to the COVID vaccines reported on the “vigi-access” (?) database. Not numbers you’re likely to see on the evening news.
A minute or so later Richie asks Dr. Lawrie if, given what she said, would she be hesitant taking the vaccine? After a long, pregnant pause, in which Dr. Lawrie contemplates the shitstorm she is about to unleash upon herself, she replies, “Well, yes I would.” You can hear deep concern in her voice that stating her own, well informed opinion might leave her an outcast.
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2021-03-29T11_32_31-07_00
Right, that’s a “sharing network” in sociology. It’s a form of insurance against bad times. Essentially, you’re in a net and you help others (to some well defined extent) because you know full well that you will need help. It’s a form of communal ownership of property — you keep the property and it’s yours, except when somebody else really needs to use it for a limited time. One can drop out of the network by either:
Needing the insurance too little, in which case you can afford to own the bare minimum of what you are likely to need and find that the insurance just isn’t worth loaning things out.
Needing the insurance too much, in which case the network drops you when you can’t reciprocate the loans you take out. The people in the network won’t lend you things because you have nothing to lend back.
It’s unique to poor people, and nice in a way, but the people in it can drop out through either of the two ways above. As Joe F. implies by his departure from the sharing network, it isn’t Utopia.
I’m 59 years old. I (allegedly) had the Rona. I’ve had hangovers that were worse, and I was over it in less than a week. I never had a fever or shortness of breath. Loss of taste and smell for a few days, aches and pains, and a general listlessness was all. The bullshit and politics at work because of contracting it were more of a pain in the ass than the “disease.”
I WILL NOT be getting the needle for this shit. I was a guinea pig for the Marine Corps during Desert Storm.
Never again.
Yes, I am willing to suffer for this cause.
This vaccine is grossly immoral. I cannot accept it.
So Lawrie will be discredited as an ‘antivaxxer’ and thus ivermectin, too. What reaches the very pit of Hell is the actions of the presstitute vermin in totally, 100%, echoing the lies of BigPharma and the Bill Gates Crew in attacking safe and effective medications and demanding mass vaccination with experimental and almost certainly dangerous inoculations. And in the totalitarian West, not ONE of these evil vermin dares do five minutes research, and criticise the TOTALITARIAN Groupthink in ANY way whatsoever. And these scum have the audacity to abuse China as ‘authoritarian’!!!
Crap does not come more crapulous than this. Germany 1933-8, China 1949-ongoinjg. No comparison.
Only allow one vaccine at a time so if there is an injury you will know what caused them.
Stand your ground!
From what I have been able to observe, the most common side effect of the vaccine is an uncontrollable urge to tell others to get it, but I have only observed this in the fairly young.
And both spouses in middle-aged married couples seem to always get the same side effect: both are sick for a day, or have sore arms, or nothing.
Excellent piece. Basically, my feeling is, “The more they push it, the more I distrust them.” As if they need to sow any more distrust, considering the over 2,000 post-vax deaths already reported into the CDC’s Adverse Events database.
For a virus with a 99.7% recovery rate according to the CDC’s own published data, the response to Covid-19 has been entirely disproportionate to the threat. We keep hearing “But 500,000 deaths!” Well, yes, if your count uses the March 2020 CDC update to the rules on death certification–pushed through without required public comment or peer review–that threw in the garbage the existing long-in-use standards. It basically allowed those in charge to add a zero to the death toll.
An illuminating paper on this aspect of the fraud:
https://jdfor2020.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/adf864_165a103206974fdbb14ada6bf8af1541.pdf
It depends on where you are. The Pacific NW is supposed to be pretty bad.
Many western Buddhist groups have Jewish members in positions of power. So if you see a lay teacher who is a Jewish lesbian run.
Part of the problem is Westerners tend not to understand ‘dependent relationship’ and are unwilling to support monks so that they can live like they do in South and SouthEast Asia. If people saw giving to a monk as a precious opportunity to give Dharma and acquire merit it would be different. Westerner ideas on charity, hand outs, being what it is we have what we currently have.
Thank you for that comment.
Bjerknes is a complete liar as you point out. A guy who pushes him consistently is Adam Green(berg) of know more news, another faux alt.righter. if all the shills went off the air, the alt.right would be pretty much gone I think.
It will take a critical mass to wake up which this vaccine-economic destruction scheme is providing.
Political Ponerology is one of the greatest books of all time. Two earlier versions were lost, one in the Vatican and one in the hands of Zbigniew Bzrezinski. Maybe his daughter, Mika Bzrezinski of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, could be approached to search her father’s efrects for that copy.
“[…] Years ago the publication of the book in the US was killed by Mr. Zbigniew Brzezinski in a very cunning way. What was his motivation, I may only guess. Was it his own private strategy, or did he act as an insider of the “great system” as he surely is? How many billions of dollars and how many human lives the lack of this science has cost the world. […]”
https://cassiopaea.org/cass/political_ponerology_lobaczewski.htm
My own blog, https://pathwhisperer.info/tag/political-ponerology/.
I wonder if maybe The Psychotic Left by Kerry Bolton might not be easier to read. I am going by the reviews of the Ponerology book, which claim that this book wasn’t written for the layman, but for psychologists, psychiatrists, etc.
Also, this mental tendency sure didn’t start with civilized peoples. I recall reading in a humanist magazine a little acknowledgment by James Prescott (psychologist) that aboriginal people in particular greatly enjoyed torturing their enemies in unspeakable ways. Now, no one is saying that civilized or western peoples did not and do not participate in highly developed, lengthy styles of torture, only that the practice goes way back.
Dis all doses!
There is absolutely no way in hell I will take any of these “vaccines”. If we don’t have the freedom of choice for what is injected into our body then what freedom do we have?
I cannot think of anything worse than a government enforcing intervenes injections into it’s population. When everyone starts dying years from now because they trusted too much in their government and Bill Gates, I will be the one laughing.
Don’t have blood to blood contact with anyone who gets the vaccine, and do not have sex with anyone who got the covid vaccines either, it can spread from person to person that way because they used the Aids/HIV virus carrier method.
I wasn’t ‘antivax’ before, I had all my inoculations up-to-date… but now, I’ve decided I will NEVER get another vaccine injection again for the rest of my life. Not even a flu vaccine. I just don’t trust that they won’t sneak something else into it these days.
I would rather get Covid 1000 times and die a free man some day than take any of these ridiculous vaccines. Vaccine passports are wrong, but if it happens, I will open up a business that’s only for non-vaccinated people (and no masks allowed).
Freedom always wins in the end.
Very important paper. Thanks for the link.
Everyone should read.
Cutting to the chase, see pp. 17 and 18; also Figure 9, showing that the new, tailored-for-covid10 guidelines for filling out the Blue Form have inflated covid19 deaths by 16.7 percent.
According to the authors these changes made by the CDC were illegal also from the p.o.v. of process and federal law concerning exactly such changes in data collection, etc.
Quite apart from the obviously malign intent of these changes—which seem to have been designe for fearmongering and nothing else.
They changes overturn 17 years of established practice which was the result of a long process whose purpose was to refine and improve the quality of this data.
I think Ron Unz should consider giving this article an independent link at the UR.
Really, everyone should read. It’s down in black and white. Quite reprehensible.
Possibly legally actionable if, as alleged, the CDC broke federal laws.
From p. 21:
“With the inclusion of proba-ble fatalities and significant changes made to how certificates of death are recorded exclusively forCOVID-19, scientific objectivity demands that we acknowledge the data presented is inaccurate.Federal agencies have a legal obligation to provide the most accurate data to the public, fellow agencies, and policy makers they are advising, and they have a responsibility to abide by every federal law.This responsibility to collect,analyze, and publish data accurately, transparently,and with unquestionable integrity increases exponentially during a national crisis.It is concerning that the CDC may have willfully failed to collect, analyze, and publish accurate data used by elected officials to develop public health policy for a nation in crisis.Further federal investigation is justified by the magnitude of the crisis and the collateral damage generated by policies based upon projection data that was unproven and never peer reviewed. If the data being reported was indeed compromised by the CDC’s perplexing decision to abandon proven data collection and reporting practices in favor of untested methods, then all public health policies based upon these inaccurate data must be reexamined”
I am starting to wonder if the shot is somehow making more people susceptible to various forms of over and covert propaganda.
It’s as if all logic has been thrown out. Rationalism be damned.
I doubt it’s anything in the shot. More what’s in the news.
Seems to be a psychological reaction – a claimed solution to a vexing problem, one that supposedly requires everyone to participate.
Those who feel smarter and better informed because they watch the news are the ones who get angry at those who don’t want it – nevermind that a lot of people who want it cannot yet get it, they’re mad that you aren’t clamoring for it, too. Mostly younger people.
Those who get it for personal reasons (a desire to travel, their own evaluation that it might help them avoid serious illness, etc.) don’t seem to care if anyone else wants it or not. These seem to be mostly middle aged and older people.
Let’s see…I’m already a “Deplorable”…then I’m a “Subversive”… And because I’m white, I MUST by “WOKE” definition be a white supremacist too, now.
Now I’ll be a “Vaccine outcast”?… Yep…this one should be a real cakewalk.
I wouldn’t get on one of those flying gulags (planes) anyway, and I’m really starting to like shopping online and having stuff delivered to my door..
Besides, they have to run out of labels eventually, anyway….RIGHT?
Semper Fi, man…!
Forget about the young! I was stunned when a very experienced ophthalmic surgeon was bubbling over with excitement about the importance of getting vaccinated.
i wear it like a badge of honor
Pew is part of the marketing campaign. 31% against is all that is allowed for. The real number of resistors is higher.
… Or this is an effort to get more funding for the marketing campaign?
Just about all of the senior citizens I know are absolutely delighted to get the needle and share the happy news with everyone else. It’s as if Santa had shown up at their door with a bag of goodies just for them, and they do NOT like to hear about any resistance to getting needled.
So be it. Their poor decisions will have consequences.
I too have encounted older doctors who were themselves excited about the shot. None have tried to hard-sell me, though.
Yep…agree…NOBODY puts a needle in MY arm until /unless I’ve been convicted by a jury of my peers and strapped to a prison gurney.
This isn’t a government ANYBODY should trust anymore. It’s fully corrupt now.
Maybe their second childhood?
Mostly the twenty- and thirty-somethings looking to argue, though. True of most subjects, most of the time, I think.
And maybe it will all work out fine for them. I hope so. But, I have zero plans to get needled myself.
You are an honorable person. However, these people agreed to become guinea pigs for the state. Mostly likely, they will have to continue getting shots for the rest of their life.
The ‘666’ mark of the beast is 216 = 6x6x6
It has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with gematria.
216 is a factor in the great year (precession year): 216 x 10 x 11,86 [Jupiter orbit] = 25617 years
The Man/Beast is the Zodiacal Aquarius:; and yes, we are moving out of Pisces into Aquarius.
This is consistent with Revelation 4.7, which presents us with four stations of the great year: Lion, Bull, Aquarius, Eagle aka Scorpion
If we hadn’t been lied to so much and for so long, I might agree to it. But until they quit lying — no way.
Am I the only one reminded of the X-files movie Fight The Future with all of this tripe?
Is this life imitating art now, or was it art imitating life?
Or maybe just the usual brand of CREEPY?
I wouldn’t trust Biden’s government to pooper-scoop the doggy landmines out of my yard, much less to put something in my body with a needle..
When members of the American Psychological Association were paid to oversee torture at Gitmo and elsewhere, that’s a tarnish to their profession they should never be able to overcome. The 40 year duration of the Tuskegee syphilis “study,” begun in 1932 to observe syphilis ravaging a black community while feigning treatment, included the CDC from 1957 until 1972. “The study was halted when a whistle-blower brought the study to the public’s attention in 1972.” That’s a crime that should have resulted in the dismantling of the CDC. https://exhibits.library.gsu.edu/current/exhibits/show/health-is-a-human-right/experimentation-and-sterilizat/u-s–public-health-service-syp
Much of Revelation, I suspect, refers to various celestial bodies and their movements into positions that cause misery or peace on this planet. But not everything.
The current flag of israel perfectly coincides with the “666” figure in the Book of Revelation.
There are 6 triangles, 6 points, and a six-sided figure in the center.
There are six forms of criminal activities that are exclusive to israel which jews practice on a worldwide basis:
1. The ongoing practice of genocide worldwide in which whites are seen as a threat and must be genocided out of existence by forced immigration and race-mixing. Note that jews do not permit either within israel itself. Forced multiculturalism and diversity are used as weapons in order to dilute white-dominated societies.
2. Illegal human organ procurement and trade, much involving murder of Palestinians for their organs.
3. The international adenochrome trade involving torture of children which increases adrenaline production which boosts adenochrome effectiveness in recipients.
4. The international kidnapping “stolen child” trade for adoption by jews and the international “white slavery” (international underage prostitution) movement.
5. Financial scheme and scams, Rothschild banks and Federal Reserve, binary trading, outright fraud, etc.
6. Criminal jews avoiding extradition by fleeing to israel which does not extradite jews.
As to the adenochrome trade, this one activity binds jews to the old “blood libel” belief in which gentile children are sacrificed for their blood. (adenochrome).
Jews are like chameleons, claiming to be white when it suits them and claiming to be semites (although many who claim to be jews are not semites at all).
The Tuskegee study was covered a while back in vdare.com:
https://vdare.com/articles/the-truth-about-tuskegee
https://vdare.com/posts/vox-debunks-tuskegee-libel-in-honor-of-black-history-month-like-vdare-com-did-16-years-ago
Persuant to Mr. Caruso’s comment: One of my favorite American novelists is James Lee Burke who authored the Dave Robicheaux series. In “Crusader’s Cross”, the author asks, “What can dumb and fearful people always be counted on to do? Answer: “To try to control and manipulate everyone in their environment.” Next question: ” What is the tactic used by these same dumb people as they try to control others?” Answer: “They LIE.”
I believe my take on the matter of the whole Covid virus matter best can be describe through a kind of a poem – “CORONA … A BLESSING OR A GIFT” while as a Norwegian viking residing in Denmark and feeling a stronger and stronger squeeze to my human freedom of living …..
Hey World…
"is the planet still flat, populated with robots that can't see the forest for the trees while faithfully marching towards east to seek a beautiful sunset?"
Wake up …
Hello hello Corona I wish you welcome – for in persona her to come to give me some
Vibrant, strong and invasive in pursuit – your lethal attributes I do not dispute
Panic, fears and horror you are spreading – perhaps it’s time we humans do some shedding and install proactive heading
I see and feel you crystal clear – how this year you loud declare on you premiere
Hello My Dears, all you human peers – it’s time for some healthier frontiers
Hey World … Wake Up
Hello hello Corona I wish you welcome – for in persona her to come to tell me some
Trillions money flew humans to the moon – pretty soon on Mars they serve honey with a spoon
Dare we mention, no direction with ignorant attention on holistic prevention
Mental crime, one nickel and dime, a fraction of time on health culture paradigm
I see and feel you crystal clear – how this year you loud declare on you premiere
Hello My Dears, all you human peers – it’s time for some healthier frontiers
Hey World … Wake Up
Hello hello Corona I wish you welcome – for in persona her to come to teach me some
Children are the future and so is Mother Nature – where is the pressure on worldwide legislature
Can’t you see one major key next to the ABC – indeed holistic scholars children are meant to be
I see and feel you crystal clear – how this year you loud declare on you premiere
Hello My Dears, all you human peers – it’s time for some healthier frontiers
Hey World … Wake Up
Hello hello Corona I thank you for your visit – for in persona so explicit doomin me to exit or consciously to fix it
Let’s call on Forest Gump, so smart he outruns this human slump – so politicians show some pump, obsolete conventions you ought to dump
Aim high, get high, stay high with clarity of why – reclassify and multiply, liberated to fly high into in the amazing sky
I see and feel you crystal clear – how this year you loud declare on you premiere
Hello My Dears, all you human peers – it’s time for some healthier frontiers
Hey World … Wake Up
“is the planet still flat, populated with robots that can’t see the forest for the trees while faithfully marching towards east to seek a beautiful sunset?”
Hey World … Wake Up
Live unconsciously or live consciously
Relieve symptoms or build health
Age with pain or age with grace
Play to get fit or get fit to play
Hey World … Wake Up
We know it … yet we blow it
We can … yet we will not do a plan
We have will … yet we end up with a pill
We think intent … yet we keep standing in cement
We press for success … yet unfit and in distress
We want to commit … yet bullshit we baby-sit
Hey World … Wake Up
Do we really want to expire
Or choose to perspire for some higher
And become a qualifier to go through fire
Earning the right for our health and life desire
Hey World … Wake Up
“the planet is magnificent and round
populated with hearts and spirits to soar through forest ground
and truly blessed … to the east the sun each day will rise
to aspire us humans to be ONE with inner torching light and fire”
Hey World
… so I will not take the vaccine – instead I will breathe and relax
SCIENTIFIC PAPERS QUESTIONING SAFETY OF COVID VACCINES
1. Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID‐19 vaccines worsening clinical disease, The International Journal of Clinical Practice.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ijcp.13795
THE RISK OF ADE IN COVID‐19 VACCINES IS NON‐THEORETICAL AND COMPELLING
Vaccine‐elicited enhancement of disease was previously observed in human subjects with vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), dengue virus and measles.1 Vaccine‐elicited enhancement of disease was also observed with the SARS and MERS viruses and with feline coronavirus, which are closely related to SARS‐CoV‐2, the causative pathogen of COVID‐19 disease. The immune mechanisms of this enhancement have invariably involved antibodies, from direct antibody‐dependent enhancement, to immune complex formation by antibodies, albeit accompanied by various coordinated cellular responses, such as Th2 T‐cell skewing.
Thus, a finite, non‐theoretical risk is evident in the medical literature that vaccine candidates composed of the SARS‐CoV‐2 viral spike and eliciting anti‐SARS‐CoV‐2 antibodies, be they neutralising or not, place vaccinees at higher risk for more severe COVID‐19 disease when they encounter circulating viruses. Indeed, studies in mice of prior SARS vaccines revealed this exact phenotype, with four human vaccine candidates eliciting neutralising antibodies and protecting against SARS challenge, but viral re‐challenge of thus vaccinated animals resulting in immunopathologic lung disease.5 Independently, SARS/MERS vaccine candidates, commonly exhibited ADE associated with high inflammatory morbidity in preclinical models, obstructing their advancement to the clinic.4, 12
SARS ADE of both disease in non‐human primates and viral infection of cells in vitro was clearly mapped to specific antibody‐targeted SARS viral spike epitopes.6 This phenomenon was consistent across a variety of vaccine platforms, including DNA, vector primes and virus‐like particles (VLP), irrespective of inoculation method (oral, intramuscular, subcutaneous, etc). An unknown variable is how long this tissue damage lasts, possibly resulting in permanent morbidity (eg, diabetes from pancreatic damage7).
2. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines https://www.biologicalmedicineinstitute.com/post/covid-19-mrna-vaccines
Researchers have been trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine since the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-1) outbreak in 2002. Thus, over a span of 18 years there have been numerous coronavirus vaccine animal studies conducted, which unfortunately demonstrated significant and serious side-effects. Either the animals were not completely protected, became severely ill with accelerated autoimmune conditions, or died.1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Animal side effects and deaths were primarily attributed to what is called Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE). In the 1960s, immunologists discovered ADE and since then have extensively researched and identified its mechanism. Virus ADE is a biochemical mechanism in which virus-specific antibodies (usually from a vaccine) promote the entry and/or the replication of another virus into white cells such as monocytes/macrophages and granulocytic cells. This then modulates an overly strong immune response (abnormally enhances it) and induces chronic inflammation, lymphopenia, and/or a ‘cytokine storm’, one or more of which have been reported to cause severe illness and even death.
Essentially, ADE is a disease dissemination cycle causing individuals with secondary infection to be more immunologically upregulated than during their first infection (or prior vaccination) by a different strain. ADE of disease is always a concern for the development of vaccines and antibody therapies because the mechanisms that underlie antibody protection against any virus has a theoretical potential to amplify the infection or trigger harmful immunopathology.8, 9, 10
ADE of the viral entry has been observed and its mechanism described for many viruses including coronaviruses.11, 12, 13 Basically, it was shown that antibodies target one serotype of viruses but only sub neutralize another, leading to ADE of the latter exposed viruses. Thus, ADA of viral entry has been a major concern and stumbling block for vaccine development and antibody-based drug therapy. For example, it has been shown that when patients are infected by one serotype of dengue virus (i.e., primary infection), they produce neutralizing antibodies targeting the same serotype of the virus. However, if they are later infected by another serotype of dengue virus (i.e., secondary infection), the preexisting antibodies cannot fully neutralize the virus. Instead, the antibodies first bind to the virus and then bind to the IgG Fc receptors on immune cells and mediate viral entry into these cells.14 A similar mechanism has been observed for HIV, Ebola, and influenza viruses. Thus, sub neutralizing antibodies (or non-neutralizing antibodies in some cases) are responsible for ADE of these viruses.15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Akiko Iwasaki and colleagues describe this coronavirus ADE mechanism in more detail in their 2020 research published in Nature Reviews Immunology.25 They confirm that pre-existing SARS-CoV-specific antibodies may thus promote viral entry into FcR-expressing cells. This process is independent of ACE2 expression and endosomal pH and proteases, suggesting distinct cellular pathways of ACE2-mediated and FcR-mediated viral entry.
In short, previous experience with veterinary coronavirus vaccines and animal models of SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV infection has raised safety concerns about the potential for ADE and/or vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease. These events were associated either with macrophage-tropic coronaviruses susceptible to antibody-dependent enhancement of replication or with vaccine antigens that induced antibodies with poor neutralizing activity and Th2-biased responses.
After two decades of failed animal trials, the question is posed as to why fast-tracking coronavirus vaccine will now result in a different outcome? Given that many of these fast-track trials have bypassed animal studies, are only performed on healthy volunteers and children (not the elderly or those with pre-morbidities), and that trials are conducted without an inert double-blind placebo-controlled environment, and are not given sufficient time to observe effects on the human trials, there is a serious safety concern.
Many, many virologists, and epidemiologists feel this fast-track policy is a recipe for mass disaster. Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Karina Reiss in their new book Corona, False Alarm? give clarity to many of the issues surrounding the pandemic, especially the current coronavirus vaccines.26
3. Pathogenic priming likely contributes to serious and critical illness and mortality in COVID-19 via autoimmunity
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589909020300186
In SARS, a type of “priming” of the immune system was observed during animal studies of SARS spike protein-based vaccines leading to increased morbidity and mortality in vaccinated animals who were subsequently exposed to wild SARS virus. The problem, highlighted in two studies, became obvious following post-vaccination challenge with the SARS virus [2]. found that recombinant SARS spike-protein-based vaccines not only failed to provide protection from SARS-CoV infection, but also that the mice experienced increased immunopathology with eosinophilic infiltrates in their lungs. Similarly [3], found that ferrets previously vaccinated against SARS-CoV also developed a strong inflammatory response in liver tissue (hepatitis). Both studies suspected a “cellular immune response”.
These types of unfortunate outcomes are sometimes referred to as “immune enhancement”; however, this nearly euphemistic phrase fails to convey the increased risk of illness and death due to prior exposure to the SARS spike protein. For this reason, I refer to the concept as “pathogen priming”; the peptides with pathogenic potential therefore are referred to as “putative pathogenic priming peptides”.
In this study, I present the likely human epitopic targets of biomimicry-induced autoimmunological components of morbidity and mortality caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. This is achieved via bioinformatics analysis of the homology between highly immunogenic SARS-CoV-2 epitopes and human proteins to promote comprehension of the etiologies of pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19. Thirty-seven identified proteins in SARS-CoV-2 were evaluated.
4. Open Letter From: UK Medical Freedom Alliance 5fbd13488af2de09d68bd61c_UKMFA_Letter_to_MHRA_JCVI.pdf
. (e) Previous attempts to develop coronavirus and other vaccines e.g., RSV and dengue, have been hampered by the problem of ‘antibody dependent enhanced immunity’ (ADEI), which has led to severe illness and deaths in the animals and human subjects involved in the trials28. This phenomenon only becomes apparent after vaccination, when the subject is exposed to wild virus at some point in the future. Worryingly, the Covid Vaccine trials have not been conducted in a way to exclude the possibility of this serious sequalae occurring months or years after vaccination.
. It is important not to repeat the mistakes of the past. In 2009, the swine flu (H1N1) vaccine was rushed into circulation, even though the morbidity and mortality risks of the H1N1 virus were extremely low. The population was assured the vaccine was safe but, in fact, resulted in over 1000 children and teenagers across Europe, as well as some NHS staff, developing the debilitating and permanent neurological illness, narcolepsy.36 Those NHS staff are no longer able to work in their former careers.37
We would therefore like to make it clear that we reject the idea that every person in the country should be inoculated with a Covid Vaccine as soon as possible. In our professional opinion and having regard to all the information and data available, this would be a reckless and unnecessary course of action. At the time of writing (November 2020), only a few months’ worth of safety data is available and only several tens of thousands of (mainly healthy) people have received a Covid Vaccine in clinical trials. We suggest that the safety and long-term effects of a Covid Vaccine ought to be studied meticulously over a minimum of five years, but ideally for an entire generation. This can only be done properly alongside a control group of individuals who have not taken the vaccine.
As pointed out in a recent BMJ Rapid response letter, “90% effective” sounds impressive, but closer analysis of the data available shows that the absolute risk reduction for an individual is only about 0.4%. The Number Needed to Vaccinate (NNTV) is calculated as 256 which means that, to prevent just 1 COVID-19 case, 256 individuals must get the vaccine; the other 255 individuals derive no benefit but are still subject to potential vaccine adverse effects.46
5. PETITION/MOTION FOR ADMINISTRATIVE/REGULATORY ACTION REGARDING CONFIRMATION OF EFFICACY END POINTS AND USE OF DATA
https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_EN_unsigned_with_Exhibits.pdf
. Petitioner deems the current study designs for the Phase II/III trials of BNT162b (“the Pfizer/BioNTech trial”) to be inadequate to accurately assess efficacy. Petitioner also deems the designs of clinical trials of vaccine candidates designed to stop transmission of the virus from the vaccine recipient to others and/or to prevent or mitigate symptoms of COVID-19 for which PCR results are the primary evidence of infection to be inadequate to accurately assess efficacy.
For a vaccine to work, our immune system needs to be stimulated to produce a neutralizing antibody, as opposed to a non-neutralizing antibody. A neutralizing antibody is one that can recognize and bind to some region (‘epitope’) of the virus, and that subsequently results in the virus either not entering or replicating in your cells. A non-neutralizing antibody is one that can bind to the virus, but for some reason, the antibody fails to neutralize the infectivity of the virus. In some viruses, if a person harbors a non-neutralizing antibody to the virus, a subsequent infection by the virus can cause that person to elicit a more severe reaction to the virus due to the presence of the non-neutralizing antibody.
This is not true for all viruses, only particular ones. This is called Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE), and is a common problem with Dengue Virus, Ebola Virus, HIV, RSV, and the family of coronaviruses. In fact, this problem of ADE is a major reason why many previous vaccine trials for other coronaviruses failed. Major safety concerns were observed in animal models. If ADE occurs in an individual, their response to the virus can be worse than their response if they had never developed an antibody in the first place. This can cause a hyperinflammatory response, a cytokine storm, and a generally dysregulation of the immune system that allows the virus to cause more damage to our lungs and other organs of our body.
In addition, new cell types throughout our body are now susceptible to viral infection due to the additional viral entry pathway. There are many studies that demonstrate that ADE is a persistent problem with coronaviruses in general, and in particular, with SARS-related viruses. ADE has proven to be a serious challenge with coronavirus vaccines, and this is the primary reason many of such vaccines have failed in early in-vitro or animal trials. For example, rhesus macaques who were vaccinated with the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV virus demonstrated severe acute lung injury when challenged with SARS-CoV, while monkeys who were not vaccinated did not. Similarly, mice who were immunized with one of four different SARS-CoV vaccines showed histopathological changes in the lungs with eosinophil infiltration after being challenged with SARS-CoV virus.
Several vaccine candidates are expected to induce the formation of humoral antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. Syncytin-1 (see Gallaher, B., “Response to nCoV2019 Against Backdrop of Endogenous Retroviruses” – http://virological.org/t/response-to-ncov2019- against-backdrop-of-endogenous-retroviruses/396), which is derived from human endogenous retroviruses (HERV) and is responsible for the development of a placenta in mammals and humans and is therefore an essential prerequisite for a successful pregnancy, is also found in homologous form in the spike proteins of SARS viruses. There is no indication whether antibodies against spike proteins of SARS viruses would also act like anti-Syncytin-1 antibodies. However, if this were to be the case this would then also prevent the formation of a placenta which would result in vaccinated women essentially becoming infertile. To my knowledge, Pfizer/BioNTech has yet to release any samples of written materials provided to patients, so it is unclear what, if any, information regarding (potential) fertility-specific risks caused by antibodies is included.
According to section 10.4.2 of the Pfizer/BioNTech trial protocol, a woman of childbearing potential (WOCBP) is eligible to participate if she is not pregnant or breastfeeding, and is using an acceptable contraceptive method as described in the trial protocol during the intervention period (for a minimum of 28 days after the last dose of study intervention).
This means that it could take a relatively long time before a noticeable number of cases of post- vaccination infertility could be observed.
6. Dr. Wodarg and Dr. Yeadon request a stop of all corona vaccination studies and call for co-signing the petition
https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/
• The formation of so-called “non-neutralizing antibodies” can lead to an exaggerated immune reaction, especially when the test person is confronted with the real, “wild” virus after vaccination. This so-called antibody-dependent amplification, ADE, has long been known from experiments with corona vaccines in cats, for example. In the course of these studies all cats that initially tolerated the vaccination well died after catching the wild virus.
• The vaccinations are expected to produce antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. However, spike proteins also contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta in mammals such as humans. It must be absolutely ruled out that a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 could trigger an immune reaction against syncytin-1, as otherwise infertility of indefinite duration could result in vaccinated women.
• The mRNA vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer contain polyethylene glycol (PEG). 70% of people develop antibodies against this substance – this means that many people can develop allergic, potentially fatal reactions to the vaccination.
• The much too short duration of the study does not allow a realistic estimation of the late effects. As in the narcolepsy cases after the swine flu vaccination, millions of healthy people would be exposed to an unacceptable risk if an emergency approval were to be granted and the possibility of observing the late effects of the vaccination were to follow. Nevertheless, BioNTech/Pfizer apparently submitted an application for emergency approval on December 1, 2020.
7. Immunization with SARS Coronavirus Vaccines Leads to Pulmonary Immunopathology on Challenge with the SARS Virus
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0035421
Conclusions
These SARS-CoV vaccines all induced antibody and protection against infection with SARS-CoV. However, challenge of mice given any of the vaccines led to occurrence of Th2-type immunopathology suggesting hypersensitivity to SARS-CoV components was induced. Caution in proceeding to application of a SARS-CoV vaccine in humans is indicated.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases supported preparation of vaccines for evaluation for potential use in humans. This effort was hampered by the occurrence in the initial preclinical trial of an immunopathogenic-type lung disease among ferrets and Cynomolgus monkeys given a whole virus vaccine adjuvanted with alum and challenged with infectious SARS-CoV [14].
That lung disease exhibited the characteristics of a Th2-type immunopathology with eosinophils in the lung sections suggesting hypersensitivity that was reminiscent of the descriptions of the Th2-type immunopathologic reaction in young children given an inactivated RSV vaccine and subsequently infected with naturally-occurring RSV [32]–[33]. Most of these children experienced severe disease with infection that led to a high frequency of hospitalizations; two children died from the infection [33], [40], [41]. The conclusion from that experience was clear; RSV lung disease was enhanced by the prior vaccination.
In addition to the RSV experience, concern for an inappropriate response among persons vaccinated with a SARS-CoV vaccine emanated from experiences with coronavirus infections and disease in animals that included enhanced disease among infected animals vaccinated earlier with a coronavirus vaccine [31]. Feline infectious peritonitis coronavirus (FIPV) is a well-known example of antibody-mediated enhanced uptake of virus in macrophages that disseminate and increase virus quantities that lead to enhanced disease
8. In Rush to Create Magic-Bullet COVID Vaccines, Have We Made Matters Worse?
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rush-to-create-magic-bullet-covid-vaccines/
When a virus infects a population of humans, only those viruses that have a living human host will survive. If a virus is so pathogenic that it kills the human it infected, it dies too.
Therefore, mortality of the host kills the most severe forms of any virus over time. Infection rates may go up, but mortality goes down.
In a 2015 study published in PLOS Biology, researchers hypothesized that vaccination can subvert this process by allowing more virulent (i.e., more pathogenic and potentially deadly) strains of viruses to live in vaccinated hosts for prolonged time periods without killing the hosts.
These vaccinated hosts, while infected, shed and spread virus, causing further transmission of the disease.
The researchers demonstrated this hypothesis with experiments on chickens vaccinated for a disease called Marek’s Disease, a viral pathogen known to decimate poultry facilities.
Vaccinated chickens infected with more virulent strains of Marek’s Disease virus became infected and carried the infection over longer time periods. They also became “super spreaders” of the virus and transmitted the virus to unvaccinated chickens co-housed with those that received the vaccine.
Because of the higher virulence of the Marek’s Disease that was spread by the vaccinated chickens, the unvaccinated chickens usually died soon after infection.
However, the partial immunity afforded to the vaccinated chickens prolonged their survival and extended the period in which they were infectious and could continue to spread the disease.
Without vaccination, these more virulent strains of Marek’s Disease would die off with their host and would no longer circulate the virus in the population. Instead, vaccinated chickens became the perfect host to harbor the virus, allowing it to multiply and spread.
This begs the question regarding the use of vaccines that do not prevent virus transmission or are not known to prevent virus transmission.
Neither of the current COVID-19 vaccines in distribution (Pfizer and Moderna) has been shown to prevent transmission. In fact, this type of testing was not done in their rushed “warp speed” clinical studies.
Instead, both vaccines were tested for their ability to prevent more severe symptoms. In both instances, some vaccinated patients were still infected. Without prevention of transmission, these individuals spread the virus that was intended to be eradicated.
As the authors of the 2015 research state in their summary:
“When vaccines prevent transmission, as is the case for nearly all vaccines used in humans, this type of evolution towards increased virulence is blocked. But when vaccines leak, allowing at least some pathogen transmission, they could create the ecological conditions that would allow hot strains to emerge and persist.”
With the emergence of more infectious forms of COVID-19 circulating in Europe, it seems we may have created the perfect storm to prolong the pandemic, rather than curtail it — because the vaccines were developed and tested based on the original form of circulating COVID-19, not the new strains.
In our rush to create magic-bullet vaccines, have we instead created a scenario to cause more pain and suffering?
Let’s play this out. Many mutants of COVID-19 are circulating in the population today. We hear the news regarding new strains every day. Without vaccination, the most virulent strains die out — this is just how natural selection works.
However, now comes a vaccinated army of human hosts, primed and ready to fight off the original version of COVID-19 but not the more virulent strains. Will they survive these new types of virus — yes, probably? However, in the process, they experience prolonged infections where they shed the more virulent strain to other human hosts.
Rather than allowing these pathogenic subtypes of COVID-19 to die naturally, we enhance their survival and spread and vaccination becomes worse than useless.
9. National Media Pushes Vaccine Misinformation
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/national-media-vaccine-misinformation-hank-aaron/
Placebo studies alone can assess a vaccine’s risks
The only way to accurately assess a vaccine’s risks is through placebo studies — or retrospective studies — that compare health outcomes in vaccinated versus unvaccinated cohorts. These studies must be of sufficient duration to capture injuries with longer incubation periods or diagnostic horizons.
While such studies, properly designed, can tell us if a particular vaccine can cause, for example, heart attacks or strokes, it is virtually impossible to tell if a vaccine caused a particular heart attack or stroke in a specific patient.
Moderna’s clinical trials were inadequate to assess the vaccine’s risks to the elderly
The Moderna vaccine trials included no individuals over 80 years old and only 20 individuals over 70. A study of this anemic statistical power could detect no special vulnerabilities in people over 80 and could detect risks only from lethal injuries like heart attacks if they killed more than 1 in 20 vaccine recipients over 70.
This is unfortunate, since this was the very cohort that the CDC targeted for the first round of vaccines. There are 34 million Americans over 70. Therefore, a vaccine that kills one in every 21 seniors could conceivably cost the lives of 1,619,047 Americans — far more than have died from coronavirus.
Furthermore, Moderna tested its vaccine on a carefully selected group that included only the healthiest representatives of each age group. Moderna purposefully excluded individuals with comorbidities or vulnerabilities. The Moderna study group, as a whole, had 1/6th the daily death rate of average Americans. In other words, Moderna’s trial tells us virtually nothing about the safety of its vaccine on average Americans in any age group.
Nevertheless, the study results were bristling with red flags. Despite the extreme vitality of its elite participants, Moderna’s Phase I clinical trial reported astonishingly high injury rates. A stunning 100% of vaccine recipients suffered adverse events. Moreover, 6% of the low-dose group (1 in 20) and 21% of the high-dose group (1 in 5) reported “serious injuries” so grave that they required medical intervention or hospitalization. The Moderna vaccine reported 5x the death rate in Phase 2 as Pfizer’s vaccine.
Regulators are relying on the VAERS surveillance system to assess the risk of Moderna’s vaccine
The elite participants, small sizes and abbreviated approval periods in Moderna’s COVID vaccine have highlighted the grave deficiencies of our government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as a national crisis. Here’s why: Based on its devastating reactogenicity, the Moderna vaccine could never qualify for FDA approval. Nevertheless, in consideration of the pandemic crisis (and perhaps because of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s peculiar commitment to this vaccine), the FDA nonetheless gave Moderna Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
EUA is, by definition, a mass population-wide science experiment with an unapproved and unusually dangerous drug on millions of people. Fauci justifies this high-risk gambit by arguing that, as they administer the Moderna vaccine to millions of people, regulators will quickly see if it is causing unacceptable levels of injuries or deaths. In that case, officials will make rapid course corrections, seamlessly shifting to less dangerous products by Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.
Here’s the big problem: This bold scheme can ONLY work if the existing surveillance system is capable of detecting virtually all potential vaccine injuries over the first two months — the time when most vaccine-related deaths are likely to occur. Since there is no placebo group, regulators — using national health data — could then compare death rates among recently vaccinated 80-year-olds to background death rates from unvaccinated 80-year-olds over a similar two-month period. If fatalities occurring in the vaccinated group are far greater than the national average over the same period, then we can assume that the vaccine is dangerous.
At best, this methodology for determining vaccine risks has many ethical and statistical deficiencies. And its capacity to predict risk is ABSOLUTELY DEPENDENT on EVERY DEATH following vaccination being meticulously counted as potentially vaccine-related — no matter what the patient’s doctor or coroner believes.
But what if the injuries are invisible? What if the surveillance system doesn’t spot them? What if doctors don’t recognize or report vaccine injuries and deaths? What if people who try to report them are censored, ridiculed, gaslighted, shamed and de-platformed on social media? What if the national media denounces individuals who raise common sense questions?
10. The uncovering of the vaccination data in Israel reveals a frightening picture
http://www.nakim.org/israel-forums/viewtopic.php?t=270812&s=The_uncovering_of_the_vaccination_data_in_Israel__reveals_a_frightening_picture
We conclude that the Pfizer vaccines, for the elderly, killed during the 5-week vaccination period about 40 times more people than the disease itself would have killed, and about 260 times more people than the disease among the younger age class. We stress that this is in order to produce a green passport valid at most 6 months, and promote Pfizer sales.
These estimated numbers of deaths from the vaccine are probably much lower than actual numbers as it accounts only for those defined as COVID-19 deaths for that
events resulting from the inflammatory reactions in tens of reports documented on the NAKIM site, which themselves are only the iceb period and does not include AVC and cardiac (and other) events resulting from the inflammatory reactions in tens of reports documented on the NAKIM site.
11. What the Covid Vaccine Hype Fails to Mention Gilbert Berdine, MD
https://mises.org/wire/what-covid-vaccine-hype-fails-mention
Government agencies like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) appear to have two completely different standards for attributing deaths to covid-19 and attributing side effects to covid vaccines. If these vaccines are approved, as they likely will be, the first group to be vaccinated will be the beta testers.
I am employed by a university-based medical center that is a referral center for the West Texas region. My colleagues include resident physicians and faculty physicians who work with covid patients on a daily basis. I have asked a number of my colleagues whether they will be first in line for the new vaccine. I have yet to hear any of my colleagues respond affirmatively.
The reasons for hesitancy are that the uncertainties about safety exceed what they perceive to be a small benefit. In other words, my colleagues would prefer to take their chances with covid rather than beta test the vaccine. Many of my colleagues want to see the safety data after a year of use before getting vaccinated; these colleagues are concerned about possible autoimmune side effects that may not appear for months after vaccination.
I heard that there was a flu vaccine mandate by a company a couple of years ago. What happened was that this would mean if injured the person would get workman’s comp, and the insurance company said “no” to the requirement. It’s worth thinking about when Biden wants the private sector to do the mandating instead of the government–it’s a different compensation system.
Also, the executives of this “gene therapy” are on record, calling it a gene therapy, not a vaccine. If it is not a vaccine then it doesn’t fall under the protection of the govenment’s emergency use exemptions. I would love to see people to start taking these creeps to court if they step out of line.
“I’m already an “outcast”, so I say fuck the vaccine, fuck the masks, fuck the lockdowns, and fuck all of the criminal assholes behind all this- may they all die……very soon, and in great pain- I’d pay good money to watch.”
Since you’re in the minority stay away from the rest of us. Even if we’re wrong, we at least have the decency and respect to wear masks that will protect you if one of us is contagious. You, on the other hand, don’t give a shit because you are all for you. In the mean time, hope you don’t get the virus, but quit walking among us with your naked face.
If you feel that people behaving like humans (refusing to be muzzled) should stay away from you, then you are definitely a very receptive, compliant, patriotic citizen. I suggest that you should take a step further, and demand that the state put a leash on you. Such willingness to obey orders will help you to get a well paid government job, where you can make a really exciting career. You might get so fortunate that some day, they will train you to administer anal swabs. The opportunities are endless for you!
The above and the rest of it appears to me to be a total mess in terms of style. I’d recommend some attention should be paid to style. For else, people will become wholly confused by the style.
“Cognitive dissonance”
This is a very official term, invented by academics, who are always eager to invent all too expensive sounding phrases to describe what always has been known, at best, that is. Very much in vogue these days, but still official style.
“rather than dealing with your own contradictions.”
Here it becomes ‘rather’ serious.
” bleet like a little girl”
Plain ordinary language, nice phrase, flows well, probably a well known one.
“You project onto others”
Psychological mechanism from the theory of psychology referred to.
“mean spirit”
Hmm, ”the spirit went into him and out from him’?, a bit classical.
“Lolbertarians”
Never heard that before, individual invention perhaps.
“I just present facts”
Quite tendentious modern phrase.
“defective personalities”
Concepts from the theory of modern psychology.
“rattling around in your brain”
Sounds like taken from modern pop culture, perhaps from a lyric of some song.
“and it upsets you”
An expression of familiarity, which is experienced by some as inappropriate, quite tendentious, especially among people who think they know each other well, especially in vogue among manipulative women.
“knucklehead and confused”
Light style, the latter part appears redundant though.
No, much better that the experiments stop and that the experimenters are sent to jail for the rest of their n lives. In some cases their life would be cut short.
“People need to hear both sides of the story, in fact, that’s the only way they can make an informed decision about how they wish to proceed.”
The masses never make ‘informed decisions about how they wish to proceed’, such phrases and phrases like ‘ informed consent’ is merely doctrinal ramble from the democratic church. Mass public opinion decides in a democracy, so you need to take control of public opinion.
All pro and con theories are the theories of charlatans, at best those who are in lack of sufficient knowledge, the ideal of freedom, the value of freedom, regardless of how many people drop dead is the only guidance.
Believe me, I know all too well about people behaving like “humans”, whereas It doesn’t seem that you do because, otherwise, you would understand that we are also a virus. We live on a planet of finite resources, but are destroying it and ourselves because of our uncontrolled growth which we deify as our economic philosophy. In our own way, we’re no different than the the virus that is attacking us. Frankly, I think it is ironic, poetic justice, and funny.
As far as my regard for the government, especially ours, I hold it in as much esteem as I regard you. However, I want to go on enjoying the show until I die of natural causes so I am going to do everything I can to protect myself from folks of your ilk…everything.
I think you are well-intentioned but confused. Our species has a sinister role on this beautiful planet and perhaps we must pay a price for our crimes against the nature. But it is very naive to think that the government has any answers to this predicament and expect them to show us how to live in peace with the nature. The government bureaucrats are self-serving, self-absorbed, hypocritical, deceitful, mediocre and devoid of compassion. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, also they want us to feel guilty so they can manipulate us for their own agenda. The humankind might be able to solve some of these of problems if we can exercise our imagination, talents and creativity. But instead our overlords want to enslave us with their suspicious and dangerous injections which they call vaccines to avoid liability. This is the road to Idiocracy. We need more freedom and less fascism.
“This is the road to Idiocracy. We need more freedom and less fascism.”
Fascism is the merger of corporations and government with the corporations running the show. The transition is almost complete. A few thoughts:
The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.
J. Edgar Hoover
Federico Mayor, the former director general of UNESCO, once stated that “You cannot expect anything from uneducated citizens except unstable democracy.” In the current historical moment and age of Trump, it might be more appropriate to say that from a society in which ignorance is a virtue and civic literacy and education are viewed as a liability, you cannot expect anything but fascism.
If you are really going to be free, you have to overcome the love of wealth and the fear of death.— Martin Luther King, Jr.
As far as these experiments, “vaccines”, go I say after you. I don’t want to jump the line. After you!
It’s an experiment and you are the guinea pigs. After you.
You are absolutely right. Socialism has failed so far in its purpose of making this planet a better place.
Capitalism, on the other hand, has succeeded marvelously (so far) in its purpose of making a few people very rich at the expense of everyone else.
Patience, patience. You only have to resist for two or three years. Those idiots who took the vax will die from the vax. We, the unvaxxed resistors inherit everything . Idiotracy will have vanished and the world is a better place. You only have to resist for two or three years. Patience, patience.
We won’t be outcasts, those of us smart enough NOT to take the “KILL SHOT” will be survivers!
It’s quite possible that the “pandemic” will be extended even after most of a population has been jabbed. Strictly on biology, the SARS-CoV-2 is a betacoronavirus, prone to mutations. Only six months (MOL) into the availability of the vaccines, many “variants” have appeared. The jab may provide some protection. Or it may not. COVID may well join the cold and flu as recurring diseases against which vaccination programs are of limited benefit. But there’s the rub: both big government ad big pharma have a cash cow with COVID, and they’re going to milk it for all it’s worth. As some “conspiracy theorists” have already said, there will be a continuing need for new jabs to supposedly protect against the new strains. Whether the world government is actually reprogramming your DNA, or seeking to cull much of the world excess population, or make you grow a tail or whatever, remains to be seen.
Under capitalism, man oppresses man.
But under communism, it’s the other way around.
I’ve been out so long it looks like in to me..
I’m supportive, but in your post I hear the wistful ideal that many Conservatives must have: that by some organized resistance, call it a civil war, we could restore America to what it once was. I don’t think that’s possible. Call me a defeatist if you like, but there have simply been too many changes, over many decades. We can’t go back. Even if they could sieze all levels of government, how are you going back to the 90% White America of our (or our parent’s) childhood? Can’t be done. It’d be sort of like the world’s best professor being expected to teach a class full of midwit, unmotivated students. You can’t polish a turd.
I do “agree” to the extent that it’s agreement, that in our future lies many unhappy events. Ever-growing (Leftist/communist/socialist) government, increasing disorder, crime and violence, but not necessarily rebellion. I suppose a revolution or civil war is a possibility at some point but most likely only following severe economic or other hardship. The slide into pessimism, anarchy, and nihilism can take a long time.
Do you actually believe this? I imagine there are a great many who do, but I’ve seen few here on Unz Review who didn’t long ago cease believing in that particular version of the Tooth Fairy.
Vehemently disagree. (Morbid) obesity is nearly 100% a self-inflicted malady. As someone once noted, “You weren’t born with a cigarette in your mouth.” Nor with a bottle of booze. And neither with the appalling diet much of the “rich” world eats. Blame where blame is due please. This audience is mostly realists, I assume, with more backbone and won’t go into conniptions to hear a hard truth.
Much truth there, but the globalists will be out to make sure they get nearly all of what’s going. But yes indeed, we must resist the genocidal vaccines, as if our lives depended upon it and of course they actually will.
Hi, Ben. Technically speaking, you are absolutely correct. However, I know I keep harping on this, and no one will challenge it with good will: that people have cravings they will kill for, and cannot stop eating. I was not fat (still am not) but for a few weeks after the death of a close family member, 20 years ago, I was stuffing food into my mouth till I could no longer swallow, till I had sores in my mouth, till I ached everywhere. I did not understand what was happening to me. I did not choose to behave in this manner. Ever been pregnant? No, I guess not. Well, it was the same thing: like someone else was placing those foods into my mouth.
When I made peace, or at least convinced myself that I had, the cravings died and I once again ate in a normal manner.
Nobody wants to be obese, nobody. There is something going on and they can’t stop themselves, somehow. Same with addiction to tobacco, drugs & that most famous of drugs – alcohol. Thanks for replying to me in a civilized way even though you strongly disagree. It doesn’t seem to happen much on this site.
The amount of information, real, imaginary or some unholy blend — is amazing with COVID (and certainly many other hot topics.) There are so many conspiracy theories, it’s hard to keep abreast of them. In large part, that is explained by human nature. We’re geared to like interesting stories that “mean” something. (I’ve studied literature, so I have some background…) Let’s face it, real life, statistics, science and all that are often difficult and boring.
For my part, I subscribe to the hypothesis that COVID began via accidental lab release in Wuhan*. This scenario is sufficient to explain everything. SARS-CoV-2, Frankenstein creation though it may be, is still a virus; like a great many human viruses — it spreads easily, it’s highly infectious. You don’t think that the most recent flu or cold viruses were some secret government conspriacy, do you? Yet they easily spread throughout much of the world, because that’s a normal feature of every disease affecing humankind.
*I probably didn’t “discover” this, but I say it often, COVID-19, or something very much like it, could have begun in 2015 in Raliegh North Carolina, or various other times/places:
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/113/11/3048.full.pdf?sid=05ebeac0-e981-4741-b9c5-76e53457d29f
I think the position on obesity that you defend is admirable. The issue of culpability (and its extent) is always difficult, but much more so in this Age of the Big Lie, Unrelenting Mass Mind Control, and Incessant Gaslighting ©
I understand (and am, myself, subject to) the temptation to pin blame on the fat (or the hopelessly gullible, as in the case of COVID, Climate Change, 9/11…fill in the blank). But it seems we are in a period of history where caution against “blaming the victim” too much is well heeded.
It’s not simply misplaced compassion. It is the reality. The human race is up against an evil intelligence for which it is no match.
The solution to all of this is to re-establish a love for truth. I know, I know, easier said than done.
Actually the DNA strand is, in fact, quite like a computer program. I have a BS in Comp Sci (albeit, I admit, not in microbiology, but I’m “well read” and have a passing familiarity with genetics) so I am reasonably qualified to comment. DNA is a very long sequence of “digits” in Base 4 (each digit being ATCG by convention.) These form three “digit” codes that instruct other cellular machinery to produce any of a few dozen different amino acids that form the basis of any protein the cell needs. A sequence of DNA is a recipe, a set of instructions (e.g. a program) whose primary purpose is to provide the other machinery the directions to make that protein molecule. There are even “stop” and other codes. Of course the analogy to a traditional computer program (or the cell to a Von Neumann computer) is imperfect. A “simple cell” is anything but, there are literally thousands of identified processes and who knows how many more yet undeciphered.
Agreed. By upbringing I’m Protestant Christian. I’ve actually read — or tried to — the entire Bible. I’m also studying Buddhism, mostly listening to audio readings of the Pali Canon. The above post(s) on Buddhism agree completely with what I’ve so far learnt.Why study Buddhism then? Because it’s fascinating literature as well as cultural history. I’m also working my way through Nietzsche’s extensive books. He had much to criticize agaisnt religions, especially Christianity, but curiously, mostly postive things about Buddhism. Now it’s important to note that I am an agnostic – atheist. I’ll agree with you on the “deception foisted on humanity by organized religion,” no doubt. As would Nietzsche and a host of other skeptics. But even for the devout Christian, a fascinating survey of the early Church’s history will show you that, at the very least, what came to be called “The Christian Church” bears very little resemblance to what the Biblical Jesus taught. Indeed, even if you only read the New Testament, you’ll see the changes. “Was Paul crucified for you?” St. Paul asks. No indeed, but he did, in fact write a large part of the NT, mixing in Greek thoughts and concepts (Plato, etc.). The new religion might just as well have been called Paulism. Far from being an unchanging institution, it changes with the times. Even if you are for example, a devout Roman Catholic by modern standards, if you were transported back in time just a few centuries, you would at the very least be excommunicated for your current beliefs or even burnt at the stake.
(Currently devouring Nietzsche). Yes, one of the many distrubing things Nietzsche discusses is — at least in ancient societies — the contempt for pity and similarly, the zeal for torture or making one’s enemy suffer. He sees this as the aggressor gets a temporary ego boost — he has a power over another person, even if the only power is to make him suffer. Religion and morality developed as a way for the the “weak” to protect themselves from the strong — and I’d say that laws and civilization have much good to be said for them. Even so, Herr Fritz makes convincing cases for the opposite, in many cases. Even into what we’d think of (ancient) civilizations, Roman law literally allowed parts of the body of a debtor to be cut off, or other torture, as penalty for failure to pay a debt. Even into relatively modern times in Europe, they burnt witches and heretics or killed or tortured them by awful means. Even relatively peaceable England into 18th (19th?) century still had debtor’s prisons. They were still hanging people back then, for what today we’d call minor crimes (theft). It’s not for nothing that, upon its founding, the USA specificaly prohibited these in its founding laws, perhaps the first such case in world history.
A good point. In the winter, I had a routine visit with my lung doctor (I am under treatment for either mild or early COPD, not in any way COVID-related, so far as I know.) During the visit, he asked me if I had gotten the shot. Rather than debate him, I just said that I was skeptical. It wasn’t till after the visit and I was back home it occurred to me: At no time had he actually recommended I get the vaccination! [grin]
Agree, overall. Also, I have first hand addiction experience with tobacco and alcohol. In my youth I tried some other worse things and strictly by luck, did not make habits of them. I’m glad you were able to overcome an eating disorder; I don’t know, but I’d guess that once established they are very hard to recover from. It’s also the one substance that we can’t do without, unlike the others mentioned here. I’m as curious as the next guy, knew I was too smart to get hooked but…
I live in suburb north of Seattle. Very leftwing. Around here it’s not uncommon to have someone approach you on the street and ask if you’ve been vaccinated — with the same earnest tone evangelical Christians use when they ask if you’ve been saved.
Yeah, I guess it IS a kind of religion.
Tooth fairy? I think you need to learn to read…
Democracy is probably your tooth fairy, and the fairy of many readers of unz.com, if not most.
“the USA specificaly prohibited these in its founding laws”
After some time the USA invented much more refined methods of torturing though.
I think I just made pretty clear that I was counting myself out of being one of their lab rats.
Sigh. You didn’t understand my simple comment at all. What is one to do?
Where do you think this “capitalism” you speak of is currently being applied? The entire world, led first and foremost by the United States, is currently operating under various forms of socialism. All countries have huge governments, huge welfare states, massive government control of industry, government regulations up the ass, there are few (if any) free markets. It’s all a rigged system to benefit mega corporations and billionaires. They took over the system a long, long time ago. The current system is a lot closer to “fascism” than any notion of “free market capitalism” that is long dead and buried.
I visited Vietnam once. A supposed “communist” country, and my first and foremost thought was that it was a hell of a lot more capitalist than America. Seemed like anyone who wanted to have a business and sell something could just put a sign on their shack, and boom, they were in business. Everyone wanted to buy or sell something, everyone was an entrepreneur. Try to start a business in the United States and see how far you get. You are effectively prevented because the established players don’t want your competition, thank you very much, and they’ve purchased the government to see that it doesn’t happen. Instead millions of Americans are effectively on welfare, their basic existence subsidized by the state.
Humanity will never be free until we realize that government is the ultimate evil. Even if governments are founded by good men with good intentions, time will turn them corrupt and evil unless they are severely kept in check. The only way that you can have an evil, totalitarian state is with a large government. It’s impossible to have one without it. In the coming years, I predict many people will learn this lesson the hard way, perhaps you among them.
YES.
EXILE IS BETTER.
THAN DYING.
WHILE COMPLYING.
Sad to relate, the Western system is a very long way indeed from Fascism; that’s why the Second World War was fought by ‘the Allies’ – in an attempt permanently to eradicate the existential threat presented by it to Finance Capitalism, whose chief proponents have long been largely drawn from a certain ethno-religious group. China and to a lesser extent, Russia are, however, much closer to Fascism and are benefitting accordingly.
(N.B.: when I use the term Fascism, I do not do so in the ‘pantomime villain’ sense, at which the Western masses – almost none of which has the first clue about actual Fascism – have been successfully brainwashed by their masters into booing and hissing, in dutiful Pavlovian fashion, whenever it appears on the stage.)
It is corporatism, not fascism. In corporatism, corporations (including banking corporations) control the polity.
In Fascism, the polity controls the corporations. Fascism came about precisely to recapitulate sovereign control over a country.
In corporatism, which is a form of oligarchy, government is purchased to then pass laws; and said laws are favorable to the oligarchy. This pattern can be perceived over and over again in history, especially western history.
The reason for welfare, is due to finance capitalism, which in turn guarantees the rise of finance oligarchy.
Whenever there is a down turn in the economy, especially due to the debt cycle, labor is let go, to then control prices. When labor is let go, there has to be some sort of minimal payment or people will starve. By controlling prices through shedding of labor, capital asset value is preserved. At that point in time, privateers, especially banksters, will go to the government and shill for public spending, to then put people back to work. In the bottom of the debt cycle, real assets will have transferred to the “creditors.”
The way out of the debt cycle is to eject debt money as your money type:
https://sovereignmoney.site/
Fascist countries have full control over their money, or in other words, they use a form of sovereign money.
During the “Great War”…. Farmers on the “Collective Farms” were allowed a small plot each to provide food for their families….
The “Free Market” rose up like a phoenix, the farmers each grew different crops, they traded amongst themselves…. Soon, produce on the plots were getting 10 times the growth of the Collectives….
In the early 2010s, we saw the Obama Administration attempting to ban families in the US from trading amongst themselves from their little plots….
There were new regulations at Health Departments, that basically banned “Little Old Ladies” from baking cakes and selling to local Cafes…
It’s not hard to understand that the Feds are against the common man……
No, there’s no communal ownership of property that I saw in the hood. I’m talking about a black market, meaning an “off-the-books” economy. People buy, sell, trade and exchange things. There may or may not be money involved. A lot of people sell their food stamps to other people for cash. That’s what I’m talking about. It’s more like a very creative alternative economy.
I know that some of the young government agents are pushing the idea of a “sharing network.” That’s not at all what I mean… No, I saw no sharing (except the stuff no one wanted, in which case it might be dumped on you). I had piles of meat (I’m a vegetarian) dumped on my porch one time from a neighborhood dumpster-diver. Another time he dumped gallons of milk on me (I don’t drink milk). Still another time, he dumped boxes of pancake mix that I gave (you could say “dumped”–whatever) on another neighbor (I also don’t eat pancakes).
No, I never was part of a sharing network, just someone who lived in the hood for a while.
Clearly the military is “in on” these various full spectrum dominance-type operations, including Operation Covaids, Operation Southern Invasion, Operation Climate Strange, Operation Woketard, Operation Mockingbird, Operation Mk-Ultra, Operation Funny Money, Operation Northwoods, Operation Mootvote, and a host of other operations which are each multi-vectoral, multi-dimensional military attacks on the People, the Constitution, and the Republic. The problem is that that the People are virtually incapable of forming a genuine and unified consciousness field against any of these operations partly because of Operation Mockingbird and what I like to call “Operation Minotaur” (total information infrastructure control). Add to that the coming into fruition of about 150 years of subversion by international and Old World elite cartels and you have a country already destroyed in principle and mostly in fact. It is held together mainly by the inertial forces of bare necessity and often in contradiction to the actual needful premises that support even that.
I don’t know upon what concrete or empirical premises are being held by the Hopium/Copium addicts of the Libertarian/Conservative population of the country, but if they keep acting like it is some “Batman” type of superhero that’s going to handle it for them, or even some sort of White Hat Cabal of any kind, they are in for a very rude awakening that will break all previous records in the last 80, 50, 20, 5 years and even the last year, with those records of crossing over into the realms of increasing absurdity and its hypermormalization into a steady state of tyranny only increasing. I told for last 11 years that this was the inevitable result of “Covert Fifth Columnry”. Too bad all sides of these conflicts in absurdity are basically invested in their own futility both in their dharma and their karma. They’re not getting out of it. They owe heavily for the past, and the present. It is in their beliefs, ideas, and attitudes, but also in their actions and inactions. There is no escaping the Iron Laws of Karma.
I don’t disagree with your take on the social cohesion of the right, or your idea of pandemic theater as a giant shit test, but you seem to have some very strange ideas about what a civil war would actually look like and what the shit testers’ takeaways from the results will be.
Nothing is more dangerous than ignorance in action, as Goethe observed. Particularly the ignorance of the brainwashed and narcissistic.
Why not a leak from a US bio-warfare lab? They are far more sloppy than Chinese labs. And Gain of Function research on coronaviruses in US labs was recommenced by cane-toad Pompeo, in 2017, after a, supposed, hiatus since 2014. And Fort Detrick’s AMRIID was closed for months in mid 2019 after failure of its decontamination systems for lab waste. Oops! Just before outbreaks in the area of mysterious ‘flu-like disease in local nursing homes.
Of course, far more likely is that this was a deliberate US bio-warfare attack. The choice of time, Chinese New Year, when tens of millions move through Wuhan, a transport hub, and the next attack, on Iran and its political leadership, is too much of a coincidence theory for me.
China has been afflicted by African Swine Flu and several types of bird flu, plus fall army worm infestations, in its corn-belt, for the first time, in recent years. Sheer bad luck-not. The USA has considerable history of bio-warfare from giving smallpox infested blankets to Indians, to germ warfare in Korea, the Tuskegee syphilis horror, attacking Cuba with dengue and the aforementioned AFS, etc. Smoking guns everywhere, all unseen by fakestream presstitutes.
You by these two hundred words just conveyed more economic wisdom and insight than all the volumes in the libraries of the world plus the textbooks of academia combined.
And even more impressively than that, you just obliterated all the Jew-lie$ spoken, printed and broadcast since (((they))) initiated corporatism with their Dutch East India Company (officially the United East India Company) in 1602 from Amsterdam as you have previously edified us here.
Oh what Isabella by protecting her nation from the termites and their cannon fodder the jihadists unintentionally unleashed upon the world as you have so patiently explained time and again.
That’s pretty much how I see it. I’m retired…but I haven’t been in any kind of a chain store since they all started with their ridiculous face diaper mandate.
I’ve shopped online (not using Amazon) and only used small businesses that respect my civil rights.
Been just fine.
It’s kind a nice having stuff delivered to my door and not being forced to deal with the mask-Nazis…
“You don’t think that the most recent flu or cold viruses were some secret government conspriacy, do you? Yet they easily spread throughout much of the world, because that’s a normal feature of every disease affecting humankind.”
No, I don’t think that a cold or flu virus is a government conspiracy.
However, it is the *response* to the current corona du jour that sends up the red flags.
For those who want to dodge the bullet, the path of least resistance might well be just to say, “In light of the side effects that are being reported and a few medical issues that I have, my doctor has recommended against my getting a shot until more data are in.”
Who is going to argue with that? It is perfectly reasonable.
And, it may be true, after all.
I have a couple of little issues that I can live with, but I sure don’t want them to get worse.
So, not going there.
I have confidence that my immune system is robust enough to deal with Corona Chan.
BTW I hear of more situs where a doc *has* recommended not to get the second shot, after the first one caused an adverse reaction. In one case an elderly lady, the mother of a friend of mine, more or less fell asleep while standing at her kitchen counter and fell to the floor—fortunately she didn’t injure herself. But she did also feel absolutely terrible for days after the first shot. Her doc said, I recommend that you not have the second shot, and added that a lot of people are declining the second shot. In another case a friend reports that her friend passed out after getting the shot. Pfizer in both cases.
https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/first-human-coronavirus-isolated-at-uchicago-more-than-50-years-ago#:~:text=The%20virus%20that%20causes%20COVID,The%20University%20of%20Chicago
MRNA, ? ? nanoparticles? pirons?
Spot on Mike Whitney.
And particular interesting to remember: — the American Psychological Asso. are the gentle folks that helped the CIA torture prisoners in Iraq.
“American Psychological Association Bolstered C.I.A. Torture Program, Report Says”
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/05/01/us/report-says-american-psychological-association-collaborated-on-torture-justification.html
I should say I’m not in the same mental box as the Trotskyite https/www.wsw.org. Very different. But I see a kind of fanaticism that seems uniquely American in all the smears and demonization of anything socialist or communist that I read in comments on American sites. I put that down to brainwashing. All you Pinochets and Guaidos make me puke. So I hope it’s brainwashing and you will eventually wake up.
Corrupt, you say. Which is the most conspicuously corrupt government in the world today?
P.S. Jesus Christ was a socialist and a communist.
Logic is fighting its way to the surface. Watch this fantastic testimony to a Texas Senate committee by Dr. McCullough. It’s staggering to have witnessed the non-treatment of Covid paradigm that evolved via media entrainment and cowardice of what’s left of our legitimate medical infrastructure.
The Front Line Covid Critical Care Alliance, led by Dr. Paul Marik and Dr, Pierre Kory, is a beacon of sanity, bringing the use of Ivermectin across the planet to the fore here in the states.
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Yes, I’ve truly enjoyed this article and will not be taking any experimental drug that’s being promoted in the name of a vaccination.
I’ve knew something was seriously wrong for a long time and I’m prepared to be an outcast….I’m healthy and certainly want to keep it that way.
I’m sure I might be a silent minority but I hardly think I’m alone.
Great Chahalla
Those face diapers protect neither the wearer nor those around the wearer. I have worn real masks in my lifetime and I don’t understand how people can be so naive as to believe these useless little rags protect anyone. They are little more than fashion and political statements.
Is there any lie from government officials that people will not believe?
I’d have to side with you with regards to the apparent hypnotic trance that you speak of. It’s like watching a switch go off in people’s heads. I told the wife that maybe it’s all for the best. Maybe millions, billions even, of stupid people really do need to die. The elites already know this and have been playing games with the little people for generations. They “know” how to move their chess pieces and when they decide its time to clear the board or reset the game they simply do whats needed to be done. While I’m no fan of wholesale slaughter I’m beginning to “understand”. It’s logical in a wickededly evil way.
This is an absolute must-watch video.
It needs to go viral.
These words concerning the MIA second pillar of “epidemic response”—treatement of the sick—are the first sensible words on this subject taht I have seen anywhere. This guy is ESTABLISHMENT.
A heavy-hitter.
Not sure why no one has commented on this video.
I also highly recommend another one of his, meticulously prepared and explicated for a general audience:
“Pathophysiologic Basis and Clinical Rationale for Early Ambulatory Treatment of COVID-19”
With comments by Senator Bob Hall of Texas near the end.
They have prepared a booklet in Texas regarding the basic protocols and advice for TREATMENT of covid-19. It is shown in the video, but I can’t find it at the Texas HHS website.
Why is no one screaming about the total abrogation of responsibility by American doctors to TREAT the sick? To learn what the effective protocols are? Why the weird obsession with vaccines, instead of with treatment? ????
Remember how everyone laughed at and ridiculed Donald Trump for saying that doctors were getting good results with hydroxychloroquine? Why did they do that? Why didn’t they correct Trump’s statement to add that HQ is part of a three-part treatment protocol?
It’s is as if TPTB didn’t WANT any kind of treatment options to be promulgated and discussed and used.
As McCullough points out, there is not a single MD who has actually treated covid-19 on any of the official bodies guiding the response to the epidemic (I refuse to use the politically loaded propaganda word “pandemic”).
And no Jews!!!!
This is a depopulation event, nothing more nothing less. The numbers of vaccinated so far back this up. This is a mass depopulation event to erase as many people from this planet as possible.
I’m still wondering where this weird idea of a “sharing network” is coming from. Maybe Anonymous[293] read about it in a Sociology text book?
Hmm… Not important, I’m sure.
Just to further clarify: When I lived in the hood. people were selling their food stamps for 50 cents on the dollar (one dollar of food stamps for every 50 cents cash). This was nearly two years ago… Can’t say whether the price has gone up or down since then.
Anyway, by doing this, those who got food stamps had some on-hand cash for whatever they wanted. I found this to be a common practice.
Also, the notion of a UBI of $600 (Universal Basic Income) has been floated… Everyone I met in the hood who had government assistance was already getting more than $600 per month (i.e., a common rate of food stamps was $168/week. I came across several people getting that exact amount).
In some third-world countries, getting $600 UBI would probably be a boon. In the U.S., those who want it I think are already getting it, so it wouldn’t make any difference.
The unholy alliance of the FDA, US federal Government, and the ADA is a crime against humanity.
I’ve had a personal boycott against the USA for 12 years almost, (since the US government declared me to be an Enemy of the State(not me personally but people of a class within which I fall)) before which I spent two to four weeks every year skiing there. I broke my boycott to donate $100 to
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
No doubt this will make me EotS squared but they can only kill me once and I don’t care.
Doctor Simone Gold entered the Capitol building and made a speech. She was photographed with a cop less than half a metre away behind her. He made no effort to arrest her, so clearly she was committing no crime. This photograph is embedded in the “story” in the Washington Post. This story is exactly that; it is full of lies and distortions.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/simone-gold-capitol-riot-coronavirus/2021/01/12/d1d39e84-545f-11eb-a817-e5e7f8a406d6_story.html
Below Dr Gold tells the truth. Biden and the FDA lie.
https://remnant-tv.com/video/272/dr.-simone-gold—the-truth-about-the-cv19-vaccine?channelName=RemnantTV
Dr Gold has since been arrested.
Exactly right. It’s very tough to escape to a foreign country if you can’t get your money out of the US. FOREIGNERS love you if you have money. If you’re broke, not so much. Remember, the border fence is to keep you in, so you must get the vaccine to get on a plane.