Trump's Neocons See Erdogan as Their Ticket to a Region-Wide M.E. War

Turkish troops and armored units are massed along Turkey’s southern border awaiting orders to invade northern Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to clear a ten mile-deep swath of land east of the Euphrates River in order to remove terrorist-linked militants (YPG) currently occupying the territory. The proposed offensive would put US Special Forces in the line of fire which significantly increases the likelihood of US casualties. If American troops are killed or wounded by the Turkish operation, Washington will respond in force leading to a potentially catastrophic face-off between the two NATO allies. The possibility of a violent clash between Turkey and the United States has never been greater than it is today.
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Turkey that any unilateral action in Syria would have “devastating consequences.” Pompeo’s comments were intended to intimidate Erdogan who stated on Tuesday that the military offensive would begin shortly after last weekend’s elections. If Erdogan proceeds with his plan, Pompeo will undoubtedly give the military the go-ahead for retaliatory attacks on the Turkish Army. This will either lead to a speedy retreat by Turkey or asymmetrical strikes on US strategic assets across the region. In any event, the fracas with Turkey is bound to widen the chasm between the two former allies forcing Erdogan to reconsider his commitment to the western alliance. Any further deterioration in relations between the US and Turkey could result in a dramatic shift in the global balance of power.
Washington’s problems with Erdogan began years before the current dust-up. The Turkish leader has always steered an independent foreign policy which has been a constant source of frustration for the White House. During the war in Iraq, Erdogan refused to allow the US to use Turkish air bases to conduct their operations. (Erdogan did not support the war.) Presently he is purchasing air defense systems from Russia (S-400), (which VP Mike Pence has strongly condemned), he has attended summits in Sochi with Moscow and Tehran in order to find a political settlement for the war in Syria, he has signed contracts with Gazprom that will make his country the energy hub of southern Europe, and he has been harshly critical of US support for the its Kurdish proxies in east Syria (the SDF) which is an offshoot of the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK), a group that is on the US State Department’s list of terrorist organizations.
Most of the friction between Erdogan and the US has been brought on by Washington’s flagrant disregard for Turkey’s security concerns. The current crisis is just another self inflicted wound, like the failed coup in 2016 which backfired spectacularly strengthening Erdogan’s grip on power while fueling widespread distrust of the United States. Check out this excerpt from an article in the New York Times dated August 2, 2016:
“A Turkish newspaper reported that an American academic and former State Department official had helped orchestrate a violent conspiracy to topple the Turkish government from a fancy hotel on an island in the Sea of Marmara, near Istanbul. The same newspaper, in a front-page headline, flat-out said the United States had tried to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the failed coup.
When another pro-government newspaper asked Turks in a recent poll conducted on Twitter which part of the United States government had supported the coup plotters, the C.I.A. came in first, with 69 percent, and the White House was a distant second, with 20 percent.
These conspiracy theories are not the product of a few cranks on the fringes of Turkish society. Turkey may be a deeply polarized country, but one thing Turks across all segments of society — Islamists, secular people, liberals, nationalists — seem to have come together on is that the United States was somehow wrapped up in the failed coup, either directly or simply because the man widely suspected to be the leader of the conspiracy, the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, lives in self-exile in the United States.” (Turks Can Agree on One Thing: U.S. Was Behind Failed Coup – The New York Times)
Let’s cut to the chase: Was the United States behind the plot to remove Erdogan from office in 2016?
Probably, just as the United States was behind more than 50 other regime change operations since the end of WW2.
And is the US currently harboring the mastermind of the Turkish junta in a sprawling compound in rural Pennsylvania?
Yes, this is probably true as well. But, even though Turkey has provided the US with mountains of evidence identifying Gulen as the coup-leader, and even though Turkey has cooperated in the extradition of numerous terror suspects sought by the United States, the US simply doesn’t feel any obligation to return the favor by treating Turkey with respect and fairness. Why is that? Why is there one standard for the United States and a completely different standard for everyone else?
Erdogan has repeatedly asked the Trump administration to respect Turkey’s legitimate security concerns by removing terrorist-linked militants (YPG) from the area around Turkey’s southern border. In mid December, Trump discussed the issue with Erdogan over the phone and agreed to meet the Turkish president’s requests. Four days later (December 19) Trump announced that all US troops would be withdrawn from Syria within 30 days. Since then, the administration has failed to meet any of its prior commitments. It has increased its troop levels in east Syria, bolstered its military hardware and weaponry, and reinforced its positions along the border.
The US has also failed to fulfill its obligations under the terms of the Manbij Roadmap which requires the US to remove all YPG fighters in and around the city and assist Turkey in establishing security in Manbij. There has been no movement on this front at all. If anything, the situation has gotten worse. This suggests that the Trump team has no intention of lifting a finger to address Turkey’s security concerns or of following through on its clearly stated commitments. It suggests that Washington is actually trying to provoke Erdogan in taking matters into his own hands and doing something that he might later regret.
While Ankara’s designs on Syrian territory have no legal basis, they have been consistently reiterated (without change) from the earliest days of the war. As far back as 2012, Turkey insisted on a “safe zone” which would establish a buffer between itself and YPG militants operating in east Syria. The Obama administration agreed to assist Erdogan in the creation of a safe zone in exchange for the use of the strategically-located airbase at Incirlik. Here’s a clip from another article at the New York Times dated July 27, 2015 which explains:
“Turkey and the United States have agreed in general terms on a plan that envisions American warplanes, Syrian insurgents and Turkish forces working together to sweep Islamic State militants from a 60-mile-long strip of northern Syria along the Turkish border, American and Turkish officials say.
The plan would create what officials from both countries are calling an Islamic State-free zone controlled by relatively moderate Syrian insurgents, which the Turks say could also be a “safe zone” for displaced Syrians.
While many details have yet to be determined, including how deep the strip would extend into Syria, the plan would significantly intensify American and Turkish military action against Islamic State militants in the country, as well as the United States’ coordination with Syrian insurgents on the ground. …
“Details remain to be worked out, but what we are talking about with Turkey is cooperating to support partners on the ground in northern Syria who are countering ISIL,” a senior Obama administration official said, using another term for the Islamic State. “The goal is to establish an ISIL-free zone and ensure greater security and stability along Turkey’s border with Syria.” (“Turkey and U.S. Plan to Create Syria ‘Safe Zone’ Free of ISIS”, New York Times)
Repeat: “Turkey and the United States have agreed in general terms on a …safe zone” In exchange, the US would be allowed to use the Incirlik airbase. This is the deal that Obama made with Erdogan, but the United States never kept up its end of the bargain. Of course, the facts related to Incirlik have been swept down the memory hole in order to demonize Erdogan and make it look like he is the one creating all the problems. But that’s simply not the case. It wasn’t Erdogan who scotched the safe-zone deal, it was Obama.
By the way, the announcement that Turkey had struck a deal with Obama on Incirlik turned out to be the trigger for Russia’s entry into the war. This little known fact has escaped the attention of historians and analysts alike, but the truth is clear to see. Shortly after the above article was published (July 27, 2015), Russia began hastily clearing airfields and shipping its warplanes to Syria. Two months later, Russia began its momentous air campaign across Syria.
Why the hurry?
Mainly because of the information that appeared in the NY Times article, particularly this:
“Turkish officials and Syrian opposition leaders are describing the agreement as something just short of a prize they have long sought as a tool against Mr. Assad: a no-fly zone in Syria near the Turkish border.”
“No-fly zone”? Is that what Obama had up his sleeve?
Once Putin realized that the US was going to use Incirlik to establish a no-fly zone over Syria, (the same way it had in Libya) the Russian president quickly swung into action. He could not allow another secular Arab leader to be toppled while the country was plunged into chaos. This is why Russia intervened.
What Trump’s Neocons Want
So now Turkey and the United States are at loggerheads, the Turkish Army has completed its preparations for a cross-border operation east of the Euphrates, while Pompeo, Bolton and Pence continue to exacerbate the situation by issuing one belligerent statement after the other.
Is this the administration’s strategy, to lure Turkey into a conflict that will force Washington to get more deeply involved in the Middle East? Is that why the US has shrugged off its commitments to Ankara, dug in along the border, created a Kurdish state at the center of the Arab world, and is now thumbing its nose at Erdogan?
What is it the neocons (Pompeo, Bolton and Pence) really want?
They want to intensify and expand the fighting so that more US troops and weaponry are required. They want a wider war that forces Trump to go “all in” and deepen his commitment to regional domination. They want America’s armed forces to be bogged down in an unwinnable war that drags on for decades and stretches across borders into Lebanon, Turkey and Iran. They want Washington to redraw the map of the Middle East in a way that diminishes rivals and strengthens Israel’s regional hegemony. They want more conflagrations, more bloodletting, and more war.
That’s what the neocons want, and that’s what their provocations are designed to achieve.
Somebody enlighten me: It seems to me that a credible threat to inflict significant casualties and damage on Israel would be sufficient deterrant to Pompeo’s threatened “devastating” counterstrike. Is Israel really impenetrable by a modern army like Turkey’s? Or is the threat of an Israeli retaliatory nuclear strike on Turkey the problem? I’m not sure Israel would agree to take massive casualties even if in the end they totally destroyed Turkey. Israel’s seeming unwillingness to take casualties is a major liability somewhat neutralizing their technological superiority.
The ‘proof’ that this was a US coup is much more convincing if you ask: which persons in Turkey would have undertaken such a coup in a strategically critical country for the empire, without US knowledge, approval and, above all, instigation?
Pence has been pulling a soft coup on Trump since the day he was sworn in. I have a feeling he was behind the whole Rosenstein-Mueller investigation, and that he was the “senior WH official” who penned the op-ed in the NYT claiming Trump was an idiot but the nation shouldn’t worry because there are “adults” in charge at the WH on foreign policy. Meaning of course, him.
Pence has basically completely hijacked Trump’s agenda, with help from the three stooges Pompeo, Bolton and the idiot SIL Kushner. This is no longer the Trump admin, we are now under the Pence admin. Pence is knee deep in the swamp. He’s not only part of the swamp, but one of its leaders. He is deep in cahoots with the CIA to do whatever the fuck they want on foreign policy, which is to stir up shite the world over, making sure that at the end of the day, Israel and its military wing, the USA, achieve total and complete dominance over the world.
In Pence’s twisted mind, ruling the world from Christ’s birthplace of Jerusalem is God’s will. Any potential threat must be taken out, right now this includes Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Russia and China. Not since LBJ have we seen a more engaged VP who seems to be running his own shit show. If Trump wins re-election, he might just be assassinated like JFK, they’ll have no more use for him. Pence is LBJ redux, only LBJ knew he was scum, Pence thinks he’s carrying out God’s will.
Syria is a proxy war to get to Iran. Turkey was never the main target, as long as they get the hell out of the way, but they got involved because US support for the Kurds to stir up shite in Syria made us enemy of Turkey, since the Turks hate the Kurds who want independence from Turkey.
Pompeo called the Iran national guard the new ISIS today. What a joke these clowns are. If Trump is dumb enough to go to war with Iran, he and the GOP are finished in 2020. I used to think I have to support the US military to be patriotic. Now I know I’d just be supporting IDF by a different name.
Trump’s Neocons
The Neocons are like most true believers in EMPIRE in that they have very little, if any, concern for how many of ‘their own’ people die or otherwise suffer greatly, much less care how many civilians in areas attacked and then administered die or have their lives ruined. The Neocons just happen to be all about Jews, which means they must also be all about Uncle Sam as promoter of perpetual war that is necessary for the good of the globe.
The hypocritical, self-righteous, and calloused attitudes, and the faith in the game of endless meddling to change rulers and borders and allegiances played by the Neocons of today are no different than those played by British Empire during its heyday.
The only difference is that now not only is it made clear to all that Jews are full partners with WASPs but that Jews have become the managing partners in the Anglo-Zionist Empire.
The US is totally under the control of zionists and in particular the zionist banking kabal that owns the FED and these zionists are the ones who have been the agent provocateurs behind every war that the US has been in, starting with WWI and right down to the mideast.
Zionists want a war, a WWIII that will bring in Russia to support Turkey and this will bring on the nuclear exchange which zionists also want, as they want the chance to destroy Russia, and this is their chance to establish a zionist NWO and humanity be damned!
The zionists believe that they can survive a nuclear war with Russia in their DUMBs aka Deep Underground Military Bases which they have throughout the US and Europe and these bases are connected by tunnels through out the US and Europe. The zionists are satanists and believe that the sacrifice of millions in a nuclear exchange will be a sacrifice to satan, and will bring on a zionist NWO , this is the plan and the US will be sacrificed as a result.
A better summary from my blog:
Jan 24, 2018 – The Secret Plan to Partition of Syria
This blog has detailed Israel’s Yinon plan to dominate the Middle East, which has been underway the past two decades. One objective is the destruction of Syria into another failed state, allowing Israel to reclaim more Biblical land. This effort was backed by the wealthy Saudis and Gulf States who dislike Syria’s Shiite alliance with Iran. The US/Israeli/Saudi Axis of Evil shipped billions of dollars in weapons from Eastern Europe to Syria, recruited tens of thousands of Jihadists throughout the Muslim world, paid and trained them to “liberate” Syria, and labeled them Syrian Democratic Forces. Some of these groups went rogue, set up local criminal mini-states, refused to advance, so were labeled “ISIS” enemies.
However, the Syrian Army proved tough so this “civil war” did not go well. It was thought that a huge American bombing campaign to destroy the Syrian government and its army could do the trick, but the American public and Congress were not ready for another war. The “Weapons of Mass Destruction” threat was spun, but Syria quickly defused it by agreeing to allow American contractors to destroy its chemical stockpiles, thus eliminating a major worry for Israel. Yet even after this, the “gassed his own people” ruse was tried twice! This mostly failed, then frustrated Jihadists began fighting among themselves and abusing civilians causing more complications.
The solution was to promise Turkey part of the prize. The 1922 French colonial map is pictured above, and provides a rough idea of this secret agreement. Turkey would reclaim its old Aleppo province while Israel reclaimed the two southern provinces, both to be called “security zones” that would be eventually absorbed. To speed this process and limit bloodshed, Assad and his Alawite officer army would be allowed to withdraw to their coastal homeland province as the result of a Geneva “peace” conference that American Neocons are demanding.
Syria was carved out of Turkey’s old Ottoman empire by the French in 1918. The British and French had seized vast oil fields from the defeated Ottoman Empire after World War I. The French quickly built a pipeline to pump oil from fields in Eastern Syria to ships in the Mediterranean Sea. Turkey has always demanded a return of these oil fields.
To assist with this partition plan, Turkey opened its borders to supplies for the Jihadists and organized its own militias to reclaim northern Syria. Turkish military units moved across the border and set up advance bases “to thwart terrorists” and Turkey began publishing its new map with borders expanded into Syria and Iraq over two years ago. All this oil wealth would allow Turkey to reemerge as the major military power in the Middle East.
All was going well until the Russians showed up. Syria had formally requested UN member assistance to repel foreign aggression, and Russia and Iran responded as required by the UN Charter. This was a big surprise and resulted in a rapid reversal on the battlefield. The Russians infuriated Turkey by bombing “rebel” oil tankers that were openly hauling stolen Iraqi and Syrian oil to Turkey, and a Turkish General ordered the shoot down of a Russian fighter.
Turkey and much of Europe rely on oil and natural gas pipelines that flow through Turkey. The Russians let Turkey know their Syrian conquest would not be allowed, and any further provocations would result in the destruction of these pipelines just outside Turkey’s borders. Turkey told the Axis of Evil that it would do no more so long as the Russians remained in Syria. The Axis of Evil promised to protect Turkey and ordered it to resume pushing forces southward. Turkey refused because the partition plan had become a bloody mess that caused over three million refugees to flood Turkey and it was not worth risking nuclear war. This displeased the Axis of Evil, which implemented another contingency plan; a military coup in Turkey! However, the Russians learned of the plan and tipped off the Turkish President.
As a result, another plan was devised. Israel would expand its covert Druze militias in Southern Syria and provide occasional air support. American troops would illegally move into Eastern Syria to contain the advancing Syrian army and build up a Kurdish Army to continue the fight. In return, the Axis of Evil would support Kurdish dreams of a large nation that included most of northern Syria. This infuriated the Turks, so they recently cut a deal with the Russians. They will now crush the Kurds, and this attack started this week.
We have some 4000 American troops scattered around Eastern Syria for no sane reason, surrounded by a million Syrian/Turk/Russian/Iranian/Iraqi soldiers who don’t want them there. The American allied Turks disobeyed Neocon orders and began invading Syria to crush the American backed Kurds who are invading Syria. This is like one of those old British colonial movies where good soldiers are left to die at desolate outposts. America’s NATO allies do not support this illegal plan for conquest, and it may result in a “Suez Crisis” explained in the first blog post of this year. American troops may be forced to retreat from Syria and even Iraq, whose Shiite government feels threatened by the Kurds and is allied with Iran and now Turkey.
24.02.2017 The Three Trump Administrations
Foreign and national defense ministries around the world, as well as embassies in Washington, DC, are struggling to ascertain who is actually in charge of the U.S. government one month after Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States. It is a fair question, considering the conflicting statements issuing forth from the White House, State Department, and the Pentagon.
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/02/24/three-trump-administrations.html
January 6, 2016 Neocons at National Review: ‘Stop Calling Us Neocons!’
When pondering the intellectual decline of political movements, it is hard not to call to mind the former flagship publication of the Buckleyite wing of conservatism called National Review.
http://antiwar.com/blog/2016/01/06/neocons-at-national-review-stop-calling-us-neocons/
In my opinion, Israel and the zionist controlled US wants a nuclear war, to destroy Russia and so the zionists will eventually force the US to bring it on, via the zionist control over America they will force the suicide of America for the zionist NWO.
With assholes like Bolton and Netanyahu and Trump and his Mossad son-inlaw and the rest of his zionist filled administration it is a sure bet!
Apr 9, 2019 Gangster Empire
New Eastern Outlook contributors take a look at the alarming hypocrisy, aggression, and criminality that underpins America’s current unipolar international order and its impact on sovereign nations around the globe.
Thanks for the excellent summary. From the Turkish POV the US backed Gulenist coup and US support for Kurdistan has finished the US/Turkish alliance and most probably Turkey in NATO (and the Incirlik airbase).
However, for its part, Russia it isn’t going to support a Greater Turkey expanding into Syria (and grabbing Syrian oil reserves), so Turkey finds itself in a strange place if it really plans to annex Syria’s Kurdish regions. It will be tangling with Kurdish and American forces while Russian, Syrian and Iranian forces wait in the background to make sure that it doesn`t remain on Syrian territory.
Apart from the destruction of the Kurds, there doesn’t seem to be any longer term gain from the Turkish invasion, but that in itself may be sufficient.
