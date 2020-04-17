Sometimes, the best thing to do, is to do nothing at all. Take Sweden, for example, where the government decided not to shut down the economy, but to take a more thoughtful and balanced approach. Sweden has kept its primary schools, restaurants, shops and gyms open for business even though fewer people are out in public or carrying on as they normally would. At the same time, the government has kept the Swedish people well-informed so they understand the risks the virus poses to their health and the health of others. This is how the Swedes have minimized their chances of getting the infection while avoiding more extreme measures like shelter-in-place which is de facto house arrest.
What the Swedish experiment demonstrates, is that there’s a way to navigate these unprecedented public health challenges without recklessly imposing police state policies and without doing irreparable harm to the economy. And, yes, the results of this experiment are not yet known, but what we do know is that most nations cannot simply print-up trillions of dollars to counter the knock-on effects of bringing the economy to a screeching halt. These countries must dip into their reserves or take out loans from the IMF in order to recover from the lack of production and activity. That means they’re going to face years of slow growth and high unemployment to dig out from the mess their leaders created for them.
And that rule applies to the US too, even though the government has been recklessly printing money to pay the bills. The unforeseen cost to the US will come in the form of long-term unemployment triggered by millions of failed small and mid-sized businesses. That grim scenario is all but certain now. And just as the USG “disappeared” millions of workers from the unemployment rolls following the 2008 Financial Crisis– forcing them to find low-paying, part-time, no-benefits work in the “gig” economy– so too, millions of more working people will fall through the cracks and wind up homeless, jobless and destitute following this crisis. One $1,200 check from Uncle Sam and a few weeks of unemployment compensation is not going to not be enough to prevent the fundamental restructuring of the US labor force that will be impossible to avoid if the economy isn’t restarted pronto.
That’s why we should look to countries like Sweden that have taken a more measured approach that allow parts of the economy to continue to function during the epidemic, so other parts can gear-up quickly and return to full capacity with minimal disruption. This should not be a “liberal vs conservative” issue as it’s become in the United States. One should not oppose restarting the economy just because Trump is ‘for it’, but because millions of working people are facing an uncertain future in an economy which– most economists believe– is headed for a severe and protracted recession. Liberals should be looking for ways to avoid that dismal outcome instead of wasting all their time criticizing Trump. (Of course, now that the idiot Trump has appointed Ivanka, Jared, Kudlow and Wilbur Ross to lead his Council to Re-Open America” it will be impossible to extricate the issue from partisan politics.) This is a clip from an article by Donald Jeffries at Lew Rockwell:
“The shutdown of businesses now has been going on for more than a month. How many of the dwindling small businesses left in our casino economy have already closed down forever? How many mid-sized ones will ever be able to reopen? How many millions will be furloughed, laid off, fired- however they word it- because of this draconian reaction? How can an economy based on commerce exist without commerce?” (“The Locked Down World”, Donald Jeffries, Lew Rockwell)
Indeed. This isn’t a question of putting profits before people. The economy IS our life. Try to make a living without an economy. Try to feed your family or pay the rent or buy a car or do anything without an economy. We need the economy. Working people need the economy, and we need to find a way to do two things at the same time: Keep the economy running and save as many lives as possible. The idea that we can just do one of these things and not the other, is not only blatantly false, it is destructive to our own best interests. We have to do both, there is no other way. Here’s more background on Sweden from an article at Haaretz:
“The truth is that we have a policy similar to that of other countries,” says Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s state epidemiologist, “Like everyone, we are trying to slow down the rate of infection … The differences derive from a different tradition and from a different culture that prevail in Sweden. We prefer voluntary measures, and there is a high level of trust here between the population and the authorities, so we are able to avoid coercive restrictions”…
It’s still too early to say whether Stockholm’s policy will turn out to be a success story or a blueprint for disaster. But, when the microbes settle, following the global crisis, Sweden may be able to constitute a kind of control group: Did other countries go too far in the restrictions they have been imposing on their populations? Was the economic catastrophe spawned globally by the crisis really unavoidable? Or will the Swedish case turn out to be an example of governmental complacency that cost human lives unnecessarily?” (“Why Sweden Isn’t Forcing Its Citizens to Stay Home Due to the Coronaviru”, Haaretz)
Tegnell, is no long-haired, fist-waving radical, he’s Sweden’s chief epidemiologist and has worked for mainstream organizations like the WHO and the European Commission. Where he differs from so many of his peers is simply in his approach, which empowers ordinary people to use their own common sense regarding their health, their safety and the safety of others. It’s simple, if you develop symptoms, stay home. Tegnell believes that its easier to get people to do the right thing by trusting their judgement then by ordering them to do so.
That said, Sweden’s objectives are the same as every other country impacted by the pandemic. The emphasis is on “flattening the curve”, slowing the rate of infection, testing as many people as possible, and protecting the vulnerable and older populations. It’s just their methods are different. They’ve taken a more nuanced approach that relies on level-headed people conforming to the guidelines that help to minimize contagion until some better remedy is found. “Social distancing” is practiced in Sweden, but the population has not had their civil liberties suspended nor have they been put under house arrest until the threat has passed. Sweden has not compromised its core values in a frenzied attempt to stave off sickness or death. Can the U.S. say the same? Here’s more from an article at the Washington Times:
“As government leaders in the UK and the United States are grappling with how to revive dormant economies, Dr. Tegnell said the Swedish approach will allow the country to maintain social distancing measures in the long term without putting the economic system at risk. Dr. Tegnell said he believes certain regions in Sweden are already very close to … a state where so many in the population have built up resistance to the virus that it is no longer a pandemic threat…
“We do believe the main difference between our policies and many other countries’ policies is that we could easily keep these kinds of policies in place for months, maybe even years, without any real damage to society or our economy,” Dr. Tegnell said. Although the government has not issued a stay-at-home order, many Swedes have decided to quarantine and practice social distancing on their own volition, Dr. Tegnell said.” (“Top Swedish official: Virus rates easing up despite loose rules”, The Washington Times)
The threat of pandemic is new to most countries, so it’s not entirely fair to criticize their response. But, at this point, reasonable people should be able agree that implementing sweeping policies that inflict incalculable damage to the economy and on people’s personal liberties is a gross overreaction that poses as big a threat as the pandemic itself. Leaders must be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. That’s all we should expect of them: Just restart the damn economy while minimizing the risks of infection as much as possible. Is that too much to ask? Here’s an excerpt from an article at MedicineNet:
“The financial ruin this pandemic has caused for many will almost certainly lead to increased suicide, mental illness, and physical health problems exacerbated by a loss of health insurance in countries without socialized medicine, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s partly why both Sweden and Singapore have tried to keep life in their countries as normal as possible for as long as possible during the response. It does not explain the drastically different death tolls between the two countries, however….
Anders Tengall, the country’s chief epidemiologist, is making a grim wager. The hypothesis is there will not be significantly more Swedes dead at the end of the pandemic than if the country had initiated stricter distancing protocols, but the looser approach will keep the number of cases from spiking when lockdowns are lifted.
Tengall’s and the rest of the Swedish government’s bet is this approach is more sustainable, and can help prevent some of those other bad health outcomes that accompany economic depression.” (“Sweden and Singapore: The COVID-19 ‘Soft’ Approach vs. Techno-Surveillance”, MedicineNet)
So, yes, the number of deaths per thousand in Sweden do not compare favorably to nearby Denmark, but the final results of the experiment might not be known for years. With a population of 5.8 million, Denmark’s death-toll is currently 336, while Sweden’s is 1,400 for a population of 10.2 million. (as of 4-17-20) So, as a practical matter, the Swedish method looks vastly inferior. (Interestingly, Sweden’s population is similar to NY City’s 8.4 million, but coronavirus deaths in NYC have now reached a horrific 12,822.)
But there’s more to this story than mere data-points or the latest grim statistics. Here’s a clip from the LA Times that helps to connect the dots:
“Tegnell… insists that Sweden’s approach still seems to make sense, though he also acknowledges that the world is in uncharted territory with the virus. He argues that while Sweden might have more infections in the short term, it will not face the risk of a huge infection spike that Denmark might face once its lockdown is lifted.
“I think both Norway and Denmark are now very concerned about how you stop this complete lockdown in a way so you don’t cause this wave to come immediately when you start loosening up,” he said. He said authorities know that the physical distancing Swedes are engaging in works, because officials have recorded a sudden end to the flu season and to a winter vomiting illness.” (“Sweden sticks to ‘low-scale’ lockdown despite rise in coronavirus deaths'”, LA Times)
The Swedish plan will continue to be criticized by public health experts who think that their draconian recommendations should be fully-implemented without the slightest deviation, but it could turn out that the Swedish model is not only vastly superior to the other courses of action but, ultimately, the only real option for countries that want to save lives but avoid a permanently-hobbled and severely-depressed economy.
“The economy IS our life. ”
Mike Whitney is showing his white bias and white privilege. Why is Sweden the example to follow and not Brazil who has over 20 times the population of Sweden? Jair Bolsonaro fired his health secretary who wanted to shut down the Brazilian economy. If Trump had followed Brazil’s lead and fired Fauci and the rest of his cabal (Birx etc) and kept the economy open, our economy and health would be in much better shape today.
The situation in Brazil is different from Sweden in one important point: the president has no say in the matter of policy; he is our very own Queen of England, and his minister will perform merely administrative tasks such as buying test kits, ventilators, masks, etc. The State governors have the power to determine their respective States’ policies. Now Bolsonaro is trying to reopen the country to international travellers. I am curious to see if they will let him.
Furthermore, while Bolsonaro resolutely defends reopening the economy immediately, his new minister’s inauguration speech was a vague mish-mash of platitudes and evasions. The guy was supporting the old minister’s policies up until yesterday. As I said, it wouldn’t matter one way or the other. He probably know his powers are very limited. Brazil is clearly ungovernable. Don’t waste your time with it. (Of course you may be a resident, and thus obliged to waste your time with it to a certain extent. That is my own case.)
As for Whitney’s article, I have one word: Bravo!
What does Sweden say about masks? Large gatherings like church services are known as super spreaders of Coronavirus.
Full social distancing, PLUS well fitting and and correctly sized N95 breathing masks (with additional eye glasses against spit) should be absolutely safe. If seriously and correctly obeyed (most people wear masks incorrectly, including my dentists)
This is soo much cheaper than lockdowns.
But, certain populations are know for not obeying laws nor instructions,. with impunity And police do not dare to punish them, with serious effects like the Rotherham mass child abuse over 14 years.
This mass child rape originates, as our site sincerity .org describes, in the institutionalize dishonesty regarding such minority flaws, plus the racism taboo and egalitarian dogma.
We stand surprised that Coronavirus also is in the focus of intentional deception in both directions.
Some people think panic and exaggeration are needed, to enforce compliance with precautions and lockdowns. Trump on the other hand wants to show optimism to avoid panic.
So bias here goes both ways, towards exaggerated short term panic and towards unwarranted long term optimism. There is no reason to believe that the situation will be any better in 2-6 months from now.
“Mike Whitney is showing his white bias and white privilege.”
WTF?
Sweden is hardly white anymore, and whites are definitely not privileged within it. What planet do you live on?
ALL should be studied Sweden, Brazil, Gaza, Taiwan, Spain.
But Twitter does not allow you to posit potential race differences in disease proneness, which might prevent truth seeking.
Hot weather seems helpful in fighting the virus inside the human breating ducts and outside. Strangely we don’t hear anything about Sauna and hot steam breathing.
Comparing countries is problematical to say the least. Sweden is very cold. The virus does not do well in very cold temps or very hot temps. Let’s see what happens to Sweden once it warms up a bit. Virtually every country that resisted lock downs ultimately gave in when their health care service got overwhelmed. Today I notice their new cases are up by 10%.
You do not know that. Our health care system could be in far worse shape. What if the health care system of every major city was as overwhelmed as NYC?
The economy and work IS our lives!
People who live paycheck to paycheck miss one check and they can’t pay their rent or feed their kids.
The wealthy can afford the shutdown; the poor CANNOT.
MILLIONS out of work means despair, alcohol, substance abuse, depression, violence, suicide, looting, rioting, starvation.
Heat and humidity are two separate things. What if the weather where you are is hot and dry this summer? And what if the virus is not as heat-sensitive as initially assumed?
If you do the math, this means that Denmark has an overall COVID-19 death rate of 0.006% of the population, while Sweden’s would be 0.01%. Sure, there’s a difference. But the effective death rates are so incredibly tiny in both cases that it hardly makes sense to quibble over the Swedish approach from a public health perspective. If it helps Sweden stave off economic collapse and build herd immunity, then I say theirs is the best approach.
Trump, are listening?
On a long enough timeline the survival rate for everyone drops to zero.
Of course Sweden is right. Life must go on, or there is no point to it.
The case of Sweden may be a very special case. You have to consider that populational density in Sweden is much lower than in some countries in Central Europe like Germany or countries like Italy. Even in a big city like Stockholm you have lots of space between parts of the city. Most houses in Sweden are inhabited by people who live alone. Fact is that many people were dying in some regions of Italy and only total isolation helped to stop the spreading of the virus. There is also the city in Ecuador where dead people are thrown in the streets. Sweden, on the contrary, is a very rich country which is able to provide proper medical care, its population is more able to follow rules even if the rules are only reccomendations and the populational density of the country is low compared to other parts of Europe. If that is not the case, you may have to have shut down measures.
Of course there is the question of the future and of the immunity of the population. We don’t know if this problem is going to be solved by a vaccine, by effective medical treatment, by growing immunity of the poulation or at all. Why did countries like Germany follow a more restrictive policy? Because it wanted its medical system to function properly, what wouldn’t have been possible if a large number of people got sick at the same time. In Italy a large number of medical personal were infected, hospitals weren’t functioning well and people were sent to German hospitals (also from France). That’s what may happen if the situation gets out of control.
There remains the economic side of the shut down. Germany has a large number of laws and regulations against unemployment and to help business. I think that there are possibilities in this domain and that a recession isn’t inevitable. In any case, we are in a bad situation if we are not able to slow down our economies for even a few weeks. Then we need another economic system.
Really? And where is your evidence that our health care system is overwhelmed? Is this why hospitals are laying off medical staff around the country?
https://www.vox.com/2020/4/8/21213995/coronavirus-us-layoffs-furloughs-hospitals
Certainly there was widespread concern NYC hospitals *could* be overwhelmed, but was there any direct evidence that they *were* overwhelmed? I don’t think so.
Didn’t Cuomo announce yesterday that excess ventilators were being sent elsewhere?
Churches in Sweden are open, there are services, and very few people wear masks.
Hang in there Sweden!! There will be a huge effort to ignore this, when Sweden turns out to be in the same range or better than other European Countries … who destroyed their economies, for nothing.
Start at 25:44 here for the ‘lockdown’ versus ‘non-lockdown’ States in the US and Countries in Europe:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/04/17/ukc-news-government-doubles-down-on-covid-19-lockdown-pushing-vaccine-solution/
Currently 4/18/20 data from ECDC, a few countries:
Sweden (no lockdown):
Covid Mortality 13.69 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Annual Mortality 916.5 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Italy (lockdown, lockdown fans can claim too late):
Covid Mortality 37.69 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Annual Mortality 1056.6 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Spain (lockdown):
Covid Mortality 41.50 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Annual Mortality 911.5 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Brazil (no lockdown):
Covid Mortality 0.99 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Annual Mortality 650.3 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Mexico (just started lockdown … why?):
Covid Mortality 0.42 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Annual Mortality 603.9 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Here is one more country: The United States
Covid Mortality 11.29 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Annual Mortality 878.2 Deaths / 100,000 Population
Trump tweeted a few days ago, how Sweden was really suffering and doing just terrible. Well, 13.69 versus 11.29 per 100,000 doesn’t sound all that different to me. Trump actually wanted to do a Sweden (as did Boris Johnson), but they were cowed by the Fauci’s of this World. Now they have to defend destroying their economies/societies, and have to attack Sweden.
Sweden will probably be rewarded by being denied the bailout money. If it were ever more obvious that Countries need to get out of the Eurozone, I don’t know what that would be.
Whitney implies that Trump is half-right, and various Democratic governors are wholly wrong.
Note, as with Saab vs every other GM division, Sweden’s government is notably less activist than ours.
Sweden and Norway, having similar demographics, geographic location, population density and size, and data collection systems, while having sharply contrasting policies for control of the SARS-CoV-2 spread, are indeed an interesting comparison. Norway imposed severe restrictions on mobility, gatherings, schooling, while Sweden has remained mostly open.
Norway had an exponential growth of infected until the maximum 0f 399 in March 27 (severe restrictions started 15 days earlier). After that the number of infected has been decreasing linearly until the latest date in the database (yesterday), reaching just 32. Norwegian authorities claim that they have the epidemic under control and will start relaxing restrictions. Overall fatality rate in this period: 2.3%
Sweden on the other hand has been on a stable exponential growth of the new infected from Feb. 29 to yesterday, having 676 new infected in the latest date. Overall fatality rate: 10.9%.
Will Swedish authorities allow the continued exponential growth of the newly infected until it tapers off naturally, or don’t.
COVID is just like climate change…in the sense that trying to fix it by gutting the economy will do more damage, than the disease itself.
The wealthy and “public servants.”
Next scandal: What will people think when they see pics of surplus ventilators being scrapped like old P-51s in the desert?
Those infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, for which there is no cure short of electro shock therapy will blame Trump instead of where the blame rightly belongs – Cuomo, Fauci and Birx.
Compare Sweden to NYC, same population size.
NYC shutdown, Sweden didn’t.
Rounding numbers for the sake of argument, NYC has over 10K dead, but Sweden has a bit over
1K dead.
Roughly, NYC has ten times the number of dead.
Sweden has one tenth the number of dead and still has a functioning economy.
You can’t tell me it’s because “Sweden is cold.”
It’s because Sweden was RIGHT.
That’s crazy. Sweden and NYC may have the same population size, but the population density is very, very different. Norway and Finland are much more apt comparisons. They are both doing vastly better than Sweden and have taken much more “extreme” measures.
The Stockholm area is as of yet the only area in Sweden that is badly afflicted by the virus. We will see what happens when the rest of the country is hit
You forgot welfare recipients who get a check regardless at least until the public trough runs dry.
The problem with all these comparisons is how many large cities does Finland and Norway have? How dependent are people on public transportation? What is the normal day to day contact people have.
We see the same thing with California and New York. Most people in New York have to come to the city on packed trains. Once there they travel by packed subways. They have lunch in a more compact area. They generally live in stacked apartments, condos, or co-ops.
In California people mostly live in detached houses. They drive to work by themselves in cars. They have far fewer jobs working very closely with someone.
All the credit given to governments for doing this or that may simply be coincidence of what the normal living conditions are. In California, you have little close contact on a daily basis so the chance of someone giving you a high dose of virus that can overcome your immune system is a lot less. You might contact an asymptomatic carrier but your distance means you get a lower viral load and your immune system handles it. You build a small amount of immunity each time. In a New York subway your dosage would be much higher, maybe too high for the immune system to clear it before you get dosed again the next day.
“We need another economic system.” You said it.
And somehow I suspect you don’t mean libertarianism.
Sounds like the US needs a new economic system. One that can handle a shutdown. This idea probably never occurred to you, because, for Americans the world as it is is the only conceivable world.
The author of this article doesn’t seem to understand politics is downstream of culture. “American culture” can no more cope with this by adopting Swedish ways than halt the Jewish destruction of white America.
Indeed – in a place like the US with hardly any social safety net. This is why we need true Socialism and yes, let’s get all the boomers out there in happy crowds so the “boomer remover” can do its thing.
That’s been discussed at length on Reddit, with actual medical personnel chiming in – the US system of healthcare is based on profit. People aren’t having their bariatric surgeries, tummy tucks, etc., done, and they’re even holding off on things like appendicitis until it gets really bad (perforated) – a hospital can make money on a $10k-$20k appendectomy, but a $100,000 perforated one with trickier surgery and an ICU stay is something that hardly anyone can afford so they declare bankruptcy.
“The case of Sweden may be a very special case.”
Yes, and each country has its own circumstances. Austria took the exact opposite approach and is doing as well or better than Sweden. (Perhaps better, since they are ahead in the epidemic cycle.)
Covid-19 has really brought out the stupid in Unz commenters, a highly opinionated bunch that seem mathematically and conceptually challenged. Too bad if Whitney has fallen into that class. I may have to read the article. 🙁
Just when you thought the ethnic Swedes were a bunch of has been, completely incapable of looking out for their own interests, they do something very sensible.
No, they’re not. Taiwan took this seriously from the start and now they have the best of both worlds: practically no deaths AND a functioning economy. But seeing how badly the incompetent liberal West has dealt with this crisis, they may not have a choice. Asia is the future. The West is filled with selfish money worshipers, crackpots, low IQs, and paper document fetishists. The West is doomed.
True Socialism has never been tried. The same old fallacy.
Sweden in the end in terms of fatalities will be roughly the same +- ratio as other countries
As such it will represent a challenge to all corona doomsday lunatics and to the quasi totality of corrupted cowardly politicians who destroyed world (economy) over a flu
I hope that those facing long joblessness and misery will come to knock on the doors of these charlatans asking for the accounts to be settled and by that I mean that I would be overjoyed by witnessing scenes of street lamp poles being tested to their ultimate capacity
This mass hysteria is not sustainable. People who believe their immune system is weak should take precaution and stay home. It’s been already proven that covid is not that dangerous to anyone who is healthy. This whole PC culture is gone out of hands. Missing south park right now. They might have put an episode telling how crazy we are and how stupidly we are destroying ourselves on threat of virus. How will we ever defend if there is a really a bio warfare? Why spend trillions of dollars developing nuclear bombs when someone can destroy the world with invisible virus. That day will come but covid is not that.
“Anglos are sick in the head.”
Said by a lazy incompetent Marxist who free rides off of “Anglos”
Thank you, Mike Whitney!
I would only add that the only thing definitely “unprecedented” here is the reaction. Not the deadliness of the virus, which may still prove to be a bad flu strain. It is not nothing, but in final analysis it may not be worth calling “unprecedented” for the 21st century. The extremist ‘Shutdown’ reaction(s), definitely.
“As we have learned now, over and over again, this flu is a flu.”
— Dr. Knut Wittkowski, thirty-year internationally recognized expert in epidemiology, writing April 15, commenting on the coronavirus pandemic.
(See also Dr. Wittkowski’s running commentary on the Corona Panic in a series of replies I have (re-)posted at the Steve Sailer blog).
“I’d like to congratulate the entire world on making Sweden look like a sane country. They could not have done this without your help.” — Lars Porsena
Hail to you, Sweden.
Hang on.. If we assume the average person lives for 80 years, thats about 4,160 weeks. A 4 week lockdown is therefore about 0.1% of our lives. So that means we’re seriously degrading 0.1% of human lifespan to save 0.01%? Not worth it. Let us life freely and die when we die.
Really The Us economy was already in bad shape before the crisis Rip Van Winkle!
Sweden’s economy has crashed anyway. Yes, movie theaters are open but attendance is down 90%. No one is going to restaurants, people are not going shopping. Swedes aren’t stupid, for the most part, and can be trusted to observe social distancing without as much government intervention. But Sweden shows there is really no “leave the economy open” option when people refuse to participate because of a raging epidemic.
Even so, Sweden’s death rate is horrendous compared to Austria and Germany. Austria clamped down hard and fast, and we are now already starting to ease up.
The idea is not to keep the economy open but to cut excess population.The free ride of unlimited resources is over.
Confirmed deaths from COVID19 is 140 per million people in Sweden and in the US is 117 per million people! So there’s no correct or smarter plan or strategy for managing this pandemic anywhere yet! May be in couple of years the world will learn from this pandemic how to manage the next one! Hopefully we won’t put our experiences and learnings from this pandemic on a shelf and forget about them. But I do bet that we will forget about the whole thing!
Sweden vs COVID-19: Why ‘Herd Immunity’ Matters and Why Lockdown Doesn’t Really Work
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/04/18/sweden-vs-covid-19-why-natural-herd-immunity-matters-and-why-lockdown-doesnt-really-work/
(Good site, good vid)
A study out of Stanford University tested California residents and found that the Covid-19 infection rate is likely far higher than has been reported, but the virus could also be less deadly than commonly believed.
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously mentioned 3.4 percent. This would translate into over 300 deaths per every 10,000 infected persons. Stanford’s study would lower the mortality rate to .14 percent or less, meaning 14 deaths or less per 10,000 people infected.
The study concludes that Covid-19’s mortality rate among infected people would be on par with, or even less, than the seasonal flu.
Michael Mina, an immunologist and assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard, tweeted agreement with the study on Friday and theorized 30 million people or more could be infected with Covid-19 in the US, but further “consistent studies” could show that “population immunity is already building up.”
If shown to be consistent in additional studies, such high numbers infected would suggest 1) SARS-CoV-2 has a much lower fatality rate than we think (by an order of magnitude or more) 2) Population immunity is already building upElderly would still remain vulnerable… 2/n
— Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) April 17, 2020
Research on a group of blood donors in Denmark points to its Covid-19 mortality rate being well below one percent of the number of people infected with the disease, according to a team at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.
Tests were carried out on 1,487 samples from Danish blood donors at the hospital showed a mortality rate of just 0.16 percent.
The study also suggested that far more people than the 5,000 figures
currently show have caught the virus with the number possibly being as
high as 400,000.
https://www.rt.com/news/486017-denmark-covid19-mortality-study/
Nearly 90 percent of U.S. coronavirus patients who have been hospitalized have underlying health problems, or comorbidities, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), released Wednesday, focuses on hospitalization rates and characteristics of patients hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
CDC reports among 1,482 patients from 14 states who were hospitalized with COVID-19 in March, 74.5 percent were 50 years of age or older, and 54.4 percent were male.
According to Dr. Shikha Garg and associates, during the month of March, among 178 (12%) adult patients with data on underlying conditions, 89.3% had one or more underlying conditions:
[T]he most common were hypertension (49.7%), obesity (48.3%), chronic lung disease (34.6%), diabetes mellitus (28.3%), and cardiovascular disease (27.8%).
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6915e3.htm?s_cid=mm6915e3_w
Mike Whitney is showing his white bias
Yes. You’d almost think he was white himself, or something.
“Sweden Is Right”
And that title is on a right wing website. Well, I guess now I can die peacefully…
What does Sweden say about masks?
For one thing, Scandis don’t wear masks – it messes with our style. In Copenhagen, about one in a thousand wear a mask.
Secondly, the Swedish policy depends on infecting as many young and healthy people as fast as possible in order to build up herd immunity, so wearing masks is counterproductive.
You can’t understand economy if you are only able to express value in money.
‘These countries must dip into their reserves or take out loans from the IMF in order to recover from the lack of production and activity‘
And there you have it ladies and gentlemen!
If USA had implemented a full quarantine since March. This virus would already be over.
Half ass measures, denials, retarded screams would do nothing.
Now it seems we should kill the old for the economy.
Find a way to protect the old and let the young brave the risks. 15 more months till vaccine if there is one.
Reading commends shows levels of indoctrination, hiding the IQ gradient. Popping out are the ones attacking anyone finding wrongs with government tales. In past European history this resulted in a inquisition times making all believers. This believing only stopped in the recent cold war and is dearly missed.
It’s odd the author did not mention that residents of Sweden of Somali extraction, not having the culture and discipline of Swedes, are dropping like flies. The guy in charge admits it and says that’s life.
COVID is also like climate change in that the reaction to it can more or less follows party lines.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they were planning on forcing everyone in America to sign a loyalty oath to Israel as a condition to being allowed out of lockdown.
I’d argue the call to arms isn’t “the economy is our life” but
“WHOSE economy is our life?”
Isso e uma das pocas coisas que me dao esperanca nestos tempos de imbecilidade: No peor o meu pais de primero mundo vai acabar como um Brazil mais frio, com gente que nao sabem o que quer dizer a palavra “jeito”.
When they open up for travellers I can not go to Poland or Austria, but I can take a 16 hour flight to Rio.
I was devastated by what happened to Lula, though I did not follow the story closely. So at least the new leadership is good for something, maybe.
The technical term for this is positive outcome.;)
Yes, Reddit is such a realizable place to get inputs from the medical community. No one ever misrepresents their qualifications there.
It is true that hospitals instituted policies to not perform elective procedures in order to make room and free up hospital personnel for the millions of Covid -19 patients which were predicted by the so called medical experts like Fauci and his cabal, When the predicted millions of Covid 19 patients never materialized, this left excess hospital capacity and personnel and empty ICUs – hence the layoffs.
No hospital is postponing any non-elective procedures like appendectomies especially since a burst appendix is unpredictable and extremely fatal.
Maybe because nobody anywhere wants to be a second Brazil?
Agreed.
Plus, Sweden is testing very lazily, so infection numbers might be much higher, which also explains the high death numbers.
But even if someone assumes high dark figures, it would still take Sweden many years to establish “herd immunity”. In the end, they will have to rely on active immunization like all the others.
BTW, Volvo shut down its Torslanda factory just a few days after VW did so on its european factories, and both will re-open next week. The whole fuzz about Sweden “not being in a shut-down” ist just stupid fake news. In fact, they have an extremly inefficient partial shut-down, with lots of impact on the economy, but very little impact on infection rates.
But what would one expect from a government under the uneducated moron Löfven?
Sweden didn’t keep their economy going because of some great wisdom in their government policy, no it’s girly government was dead scared of its wild muslim population going on the rampage if told to socially distance themselves or stay in their homes. How would we deal with thousands of hairy muslim men rioting and tearing our cities apart the government ladies said? They called up Barbara Lerner Spectre their hero and asked for her advise. Her answer wasn’t to upset their muslim darlings, what’s a few thousand dead Swedes anyway! Infrastructure is more important than Swedes We’re trying to get rid of them, remember?
Very few people go to church in Sweden, more go to the mosque.
It is a perverted mind that sees here White Bias and White privilege. It is not your body which is sick unto death but your soul.
I don’t believe you, or any of it until I witness it with my own lying eyes.
Any health system will be overwhelmed when it treats the dead instead of the living.
“…This isn’t a question of putting profits before people. The economy IS our life. Try to make a living without an economy. Try to feed your family or pay the rent or buy a car or do anything without an economy. We need the economy. Working people need the economy, and we need to find a way to do two things at the same time: Keep the economy running and save as many lives as possible. The idea that we can just do one of these things and not the other, is not only blatantly false, it is destructive to our own best interests. We have to do both, there is no other way….”
Coming: Total Economic Devastation:
This is the issue that all of the “total lockdown like China is good” halfwits here and elsewhere steadfastly ignore. That issue being the guaranteed for many years into the future, total economic devastation worldwide, particularly in the 3rd world countries where subsistence levels are already on a “knifes edge”, let alone in the US and Europe etc. Millions of extra deaths worldwide, by starvation, in other words.
Are any of the “lockdown is good” halfwit mo’fo’s in power ever going to be held accountable for their innate stupidity[if not downright criminality]? Sadly, I very much doubt it.
“.. Regardless of how or where this started, the totalitarian response is the real pandemic, as the response itself will cause the deaths of many more people than any fake virus has the ability to do. This is the truth that is shunned, as isolation, economic collapse, financial ruin, poverty, bankruptcy, unemployment, and extreme fear will have enormous and deadly ramifications for years to come. The psychological damage alone will be devastating, and sickness, immune system damage, suicide, abuse, and violence will escalate beyond anything imagined. In addition, economic systems across all sectors will not magically go back to normal when things reopen, and the fallout from these factors will cause extensive harm to individuals, families, and businesses for years to come….”
From: “Coronavirus Deception, Lies, Fakery, and Fraud Trumps the Truth”:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/04/gary-d-barnett/coronavirus-deception-lies-fakery-and-fraud-trumps-the-truth/
May all of these power mad mo’fo’s , from the top, all the way down to the very bottom[ i.e the many “lockdown is good/necessary ” useful idiots posting here], all rot in hell, [or worse, before they even get there]. They all deserve it. Phuck em all.
Regards, onebornfree
As I see corona as a new stage in the hybrid war to make Europe terminaly ungovernable, after the financial crisis and the refugee crisis (with numerous smaller events in between), here you have one of the mayor tasks that have been achieved already:
Germany still has maintained a high level of social security, which the empire allowed us to develop to counter the socialist challenge in the East.
The original, positive plan of the EU was to extend this policy to Europe.
With the corona madness Germany and the EU have finally overextended their means. Not that it would be very much of a regret at this point any longer, but it is definitely a historic turning point for the worse.
And now everyone back to the numbers game. Avoid seeing the bigger picture, for you might not be able to bear it.
Sweden is over 95% white.
And yes, that matters.
Sweden is a mess—Whitney is generally good on economic issues, albeit over the top hysterical on some occasions. But this is simply ideology overcoming science. Sweden’s approach has been a clear failure.
Any particular reason why death rate won’t go up again, the moment you ease up? It only takes one infected person to restart exponential growth.
“Taiwan took this seriously from the start and now they have the best of both worlds: practically no deaths AND a functioning economy. ”
China has forbidden us to look at the Taiwanese example, so we will oblige our Chicom superiors.
Speaking of the new PC, yesterday I went to a completely empty Verizon store. A man in a mask came and cracked open the door, and then barked at me in a threatening voice to get behind a line outside the door and that unless I needed basic service to call my “loved ones” I had to go online. I then went around the corner, walked in Target, and ran into three cute teen girls sitting together at the returns desk. I told them the story about the man next door at Verizon, about their fathers’ age, and what asses such people can be who’re using this hoax as a power trip. The girls laughed and enthusiastically agreed people coming in the store are acting like fools.
My point is, that useful idiot at Verizon’s lockdown behavior, which turns out to be Verizon policy, shows there’s a control agenda out there that’s deeply sinister because it bears no sensible relation to actual risk. Although it’s inconsistently applied at this point, we should expect it across the board when the already announced rolling blackouts of public life become the new normal.
So, even as they’re waiting an hour on line to show their ID and have their temperature checked before going in the grocery store, the same PC types proudly wearing masks as political virtue signaling today will be walking around tomorrow with “I voted”-style stickers that say, “I just got vaccinated.” T. S. Eliot had it right about the Hollow Men,
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.
The only reason the NYC hospitals are “overwhelmed” is because of the large number of Hispanics and blacks in the city. Two notoriously unhealthy groups. I don’t think the orientals are that healthy either.
I’d rather die tomorrow than live according to Ezekial Emmanuel’s dictates for a hundred years.
Sweden has just been lucky – so far. To a large extent this “luckiness” depends on letting elderly die
in their care homes without attempting to save their lives, and then not counting them towards
the official death tally. Plus, even the official case tally still shows exponential growth. Visit c19.se,
a private website that aggregates official Swedish data. Click on the logarithmic option, and it
becomes apparent that case numbers really do rise exponentially. And that’s relative to a very
restrictive testing regime. PCR testing per capita in Sweden is nowhere near the levels other countries
have achieved. And it’s nonsense to claim, as Sweden does, that a hammer and dance approach must
lead to catastrophically increased death rates further down the line. It may be inconvenient, but what
you do if there are flare-ups once restrictions are lifted, is that you re-introduce restrictions. Nobody
can know for sure what works, so you go about lifting restrictions in a trial-and-error fashion. If
anything, it is totally disingenuous to let Sweden get away with its much more radical trial-and-error,
which is herd immunity, even if Sweden refuses to call it that way. We know that lock-downs together
with other measures like wearing masks work; who knows whether Sweden-style herd immunity will work?
Too little is known about the virus to make this call. The real reason why Sweden follows its approach
is purely political. Sweden is ruled by an alliance between heavily mortgaged left-wing liberals on the
one hand, and suburb-based migrant clans on the other hand. Tegnell appears to be a typical
representative of the former; migrants have penetrated deep into middle management practically
everywhere. Upper management types like Tegnell and Stefan Löfvén, the prime minister, know full
well that migrant-heavy suburbs could and would never go into lock-down. These areas are just too
densely populated and culturally and mentally not prepared for anything like that. So why even bother?
If Tegnell or Löfvén or whomever at the top-level would really push for lock-down, then they would
quickly be reined in by migrants who sit directly beneath them on less visible but nevertheless crucial positions. If lock-down were still to be attempted, it would quickly be broken by rioting migrant youth.
It would be lock-down for everyone except for the suburbs, just like in France. Sweden with its migrant-heavy, left-wing indoctrinated police force of just about 20,000 would not stand a chance in hell
if it wanted to impose “lock-down.” All that is left for the leadership is to rationalize, and that’s what we
are seeing. Large parts of the population, in particular city-dwelling left-wing liberals, go along with
it because they have exactly the same mentality. Instead of putting Sweden on a pedestal, it should be
scolded for culling its elderly for the sake of upholding its left-wing, multicultural house of cards. Sweden
has gone so far down the rabbit hole, the world should celebrate if it finally has to face reality due to
SARS-CoV-2.
I’m a fan of Mike Whitney, but this article seems stupid, the first reason being that it totally ignores the countries that took draconian measures and controlled CV, that is is China and South Korea.
So, I think, how about comparing Sweden with New York. First population figures …
New York state – 19,000,000 (!)
New York city – 18,000,000
Sweden – 10,000,000
So the populations are roughly comparable.
For a while NY city did nothing, i.e. followed the Swedish approach, and disaster ensued.
And if this is correct (population Norway 5,,000,000)
.there is another argument for the stupidity of the article.
What is (would be) Whitney’s response?
You could’ve made your point without resorting to the trite “white bias” and “white privilege” terms.
Now you just sound whiny, common and stupid.
Even if Sweden ends up having a greater number per capita of deaths from COVID-19, the true tally will be when deaths due to giving absolute priority to treating COVID-19 over other diseases and lockdown related deaths are counted. I think what governments enforcing lockdowns are doing can pretty much be summed up as “burning down the village in order to save it”.
Call me a conspiracy nut but I can’t help but surmise that there are ulterior motives to all this.
In a post-Christian place like Sweden, church services are not large gatherings.
Swedish model looks like it will be an utter failure , as rest of Europe is slowly preparing gradual reopening Sweden only now looking at lockdowns as body count is starting to pileup ,end result will be longer lockdown and all neighoring countries implementing border closing with Sweden till they get a grip on situation. Economic fallout will be at least as big but likely bigger than rest of EU
Comparing NY mortality to Sweden is not relevant , Sweden is sparsely populated while NY is metropolis , hence for much of Sweden business as usual automaticaly resoults in social distancing equal or better than shelter at home can enact in NY or any other megacity.
Swedens policy is not some bright star idea its just a resoult of goverments detached from reality for past decade or two preocupied with gender and identity politics and in utter denial of reality .
How many people will die who could have been cured of other diseases and live if they hadn’t been denied treatment due to giving absolute priority to COVID-19?
But Sweden doesn’t have Blacks, Puerto Ricans and a large number of Hasidic Jews … do you really think that the three groups would follow directives as authority conscious Swedes would?
Taiwan had the advantage of knowing China and the WHO were lying.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if they were planning on forcing everyone in America to sign a loyalty oath to Israel as a condition to being allowed out of lockdown.”
I know you’re being facetious, but it’s really not that difficult to imagine that being true in states like Florida and New York. That or “the cure” vaccine comes from Israel and everyone but Nazis gets access to it.
Define full quarantine.
We are not doing any better than *Swedes*. The vast majority of dead in Sweden are migrants, especially Somalians, who don’t follow the advice and instead still gather in mosques and such. They also have high levels of obesity and poor health in general compared to ethnic Swedes.
Take out the non-Swedes from Swedish statistics and Sweden isn’t doing any worse than Denmark or Norway. Also note that the virus arrived later to Finland.
The median age of the dead here is 81. This virus only kills people who already have one foot in the grave. They were about to get knocked over by the next flu anyway so we aren’t saving anyone, just postponing their death – unless we make this lockdown permanent so that they’re protected from every flu epidemic but then modern society will collapse and they’ll die anyway as the nursing homes and hospitals won’t be around to extend lifespans.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/4-family-members-virginia-bishop-who-died-coronavirus-now-battling-n1187076
If only all the retarded deniers get karma like this.
I feel dirty after this comment.
What are reliable sources of news and politics of Brazil?
And Argentina?
We don’t know how to part the Red Sea, or walk on water or fly from Mecca to the “eternal” city on a donkey but we do know that the life depends upon economic activities and not on daydreaming!
No… It takes a few weeks.
Yes, and if we put everyone in straight jackets, there would be no deaths by suicide either. The question is not whether quarantines work. The question is whether Covid-19 warrants such a severe curtailment of civil liberties. Covid-19 deaths are less than the flu and much less than diseases like Tuberculosis which kill over 1.5 million a year so the answer is no – Quarantines are not warranted.
“What the Swedish experiment demonstrates, is that there’s a way to navigate these unprecedented public health challenges without recklessly imposing police state policies and without doing irreparable harm to the economy.”
Has the Chinese economy been “irreparably harmed”? Temporarily depressed is a better description. They are returning to work and their economy will return to norman levels fairly soon, probably by the end of the year. The main variable that may prevent this is a reduction of exports brought on by the zpc/nwo war against China and their own artificially depressed economies.
As for sweden’s response to the virus:
Sweden’s flawed coronavirus battle plan hits the poor & elderly, resulting in worst death count among Nordic countries
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/485522-sweden-coronavirus-worst-death-count/
“Sweden has not only the highest rate of fatalities per capita, but also the total death toll is higher than that of all the other Nordic countries put together. As of April 10, Sweden has 86 Covid-19 fatalities per one million of population, while Finland has nine, Norway 20, and Denmark 43. (The US has 47, and Russia 0.5 Covid-19 fatalities per one million, respectively).
The authorities have been repeating for weeks that the paramount aim of their strategy is to protect the elderly. But 40 percent of all victims were infected in homes housing them. And while no testing has been provided to the personnel taking care of these elderly, the virus has reached one third of Stockholm nursing homes. The vast majority of Covid-19 deaths in Sweden corresponds to people aged over 70.
Furthermore, areas in the Stockholm region inhabited mainly by immigrants with lower socioeconomic status are overrepresented among those infected by the virus. It is the worst in Rinkeby-Kista (the suburb referred to by Trump in his renowned quote “Look what happened last night in Sweden”) which exhibits the highest rate per capita (48 per 10,000). In social-privileged areas, e.g. Kungsholmen, it is only nine cases per 10,000. On March 16, an independent organization of Somali physicians revealed that at least six out of 15 fatalities that occurred in Stockholm were of Somali origin.
Further measures detrimental to the elderly’s odds partly consist in new instructions to doctors as to how to prioritize the selection of patients to be treated in intensive care units. Clearly, patients of a biological age 8o or over should not be prioritized. The same regarding people 70-80 years old who have a significant disease in more than one organ system. Neither should people aged 60-70 who have similar failure in more than two organ systems be eligible for intensive care.
The above rules are to be applied in situations where there are not enough critical beds. But even if the authorities have now made efforts to increase bed availability, Sweden was, according to EU statistics, the country in Europe with the lowest number of curative care beds in hospitals. Local mainstream media reported that during the 90s Sweden dismantled most parts of their field hospitals which had been kept in case of major catastrophes. Other measures affecting the elderly is that all planned operations (e.g. cancer, etc.) have been canceled. The number of operations decreased by five thousand during the previous week alone.”
I guess if one is a middle class, white, Judeo-Christian, one could say sweden has been doing it right. And if one is not? Oh well…
But Brasil is the country of the future … And always will be. But is that so yesterday, today?
“That’s why we should look to countries like Sweden that have taken a more measured approach that allow parts of the economy to continue to function during the epidemic, so other parts can gear-up quickly and return to full capacity with minimal disruption. This should not be a “liberal vs conservative” issue as it’s become in the United States. One should not oppose restarting the economy just because Trump is ‘for it’ . . .”
Laughing.
I don’t much care whether one wants to jump start, slow freeze, slow thaw or crash the system. The system has been operating in never never land for a long time. And the introduction of women into the areas of economic structuration has not made the system any better. Just some push back against this nonsense that women intuitively have a better insight than men — on all things in all ways — history has demonstrated the notion entirely false. I was rear ended wearing bright lime green clothes, a flashing and steady rear tail lights, a white towel cover my upper back and a yellow bike, by a woman — so much for safe driving with — my anecdotal whine. An women have no better sense of what is just and fair than anyone else — all these “old wives tales” simply are just that tales an myths. Women were just as eager to undermine their fellow citizens to make a dollar more on WS, abuse real estate valuations, send men off to war for needless reasons, scapegoat others, use legal machinations to get their way . . . undermine the social fabric . . .
But what I do know is that anyone attempting to use a Swedish model or any economic model from Europe, Africa, Asia, or Latin countries absolutely has no idea what they are talking about. Not because there’s anything wrong intrinsically with those systems, and there may be issues, but because, the US remains drastically different in so many crucial ways in its development, not to mention its size and population —-
The Swedish system is relatively small and contained and can be managed far more effectively for those reasons, not to mention they the system they have based on the same. One might want to examine how they engage in economic valuation. But my bet is that the rules simply are less applicable to a country Sweden’s size and cohesion.
And to make it work here, one is talking about a huge socialist overhaul — and here is where the Socialist win — I was stunned that Sen Sanders quit and even more stunned that he didn’t use the obvious to beat any of his opponents. This was a great opportunity to say
“The proof is in the ‘multiple crisis’ pudding. ”
But allow me to tackle some of the substance . . . the author says,
“He said authorities know that the physical distancing Swedes are engaging in works, because officials have recorded a sudden end to the flu season and to a winter vomiting illness.” (“Sweden sticks to ‘low-scale’ lockdown despite rise in coronavirus deaths’”, LA Times)”
What utter miscalculation of the unknown to a peculiar conclusion —- end the “flu season”. Laugh . . . well, that does not by definition have anything to do with this particular virus — less vomiting and otherwise effects are in decline at the end of every flu season”. It is just these kinds of arguments that feed the further deconstruction of what should be cause to effect tought and behavior..
I have supported this executive, through very dicey issues for a conservative, because I it simply was unfair — but my support isn’t going to extorted merely to be on his band wagon. And if he is making comparisons to Sweden as many do with Healthcare to their error, concerning modeling the economy — it just further demonstrates that a high priced elite education is not all its touted to be.
But it might make an interesting showdown between those who want a “everything” centralized system and those who don’t.
Sweden — you have got to be kidding.
What the Chinese did in Wuhan. What the Chinese did for 700 million of its citizens.
It is what we should have done. It would already be over if we did.
Half assing it is not working, it will not work. If and when NYC finally gets it under control, I am 100% sure it will be reintroduced by the surrounding areas as a lot of people working in Manhattan don’t live in NYC.
For lock downs and quarantine to work, it needs to be simultaneous for all infected areas.
It is relevant if you are recommending that the Swedish approach should be universally applied, as the author does.
Thus, the article mis-characterizes the results of the Swedish policy in Sweden, while recommending that it be applied universally. Just completely stupid at the most elementary level.
Why is WHO Demanding Sweden Lockdown? Because They Show The Lockdown Makes no Difference? | Armstrong Economics
What fucking liberties are you even talking about? The freedom to infect others n kill them? Fuck you.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/4-family-members-virginia-bishop-who-died-coronavirus-now-battling-n1187076
Yes, Sweden acted wisely and it had no part of the continuing Trump Coup attempts by agents if the establishment.
Putative sexual assaults as reveled by some loser whom Trump spoke with
Russia
Impeachment
Corona
What’ll come next?
But Sweden is suffering badly from the CV-19.
Disappointing journalism that can kill.
Sweden was right and the people objecting have to lie to make Sweden look bad. Sweden is no worse off than any of the surrounding countries.
You can add Arkansas, South Dakota, South Carolina, and a few other states that did not lockdown and are doing just fine.
How do you whiny little bitches explain that?
A shutdown is STUPID once the virus has already arrived. The time to lock the border is BEFORE the virus gets a foothold. Since that wasn’t done, it looks to me like they wanted the virus to spread. And you can’t tell me they didn’t know because many govt. officials sold their stocks knowing what was coming.
And the idiots screech that the lockdown and social distancing saved the day!
HORSESHIT.
Allowing people to continue to go to Costco, packed in like sardines, saved the day?
Once the virus is in your country it’s going to spread. Period.
Ruining the economy makes no sense whatsoever. The lockdowns are stupid.
Never before in history have they quarantined healthy people. It’s absurd.
You isolate the sick and old and allow the rest to go to work.
Yes, I believe you are a true socialist. Wishing for a massive die-off of a group that’s inconvenient for your “utopian” dream.
From elsewhere on this very site:
“Why Voluntary Compliance Is Key to Fighting COVID-19: Dr. Jeremy S. Faust”:
https://www.unz.com/video/reasontv_why-voluntary-compliance-is-key-to-fighting-covid-19-dr-jere/
Regards, onebornfree
Your fears (or hopes) may be warranted. What they’re doing to the Economy in the first world will have consequences. I used to think that rebuilding economies was easy, based on the examples of pos-WWII Germany and Japan. But I don’t know if that experiment may be replicated today, especially since we don’t know if there will be an equivalent of 1945 U.S.A. to lend a hand.
Sweden, like America, has a helluva lot more to worry about than the Kosher Crud. The average Swede, and by Swede, I mean an honest to goodness WHITE person of Swedish origin, is probably more likely to be attacked by a black or brown skinned diversity than the Jew Flu.
IF only more sweat and time would be spent INVESTIGATING THIS MANUFACTURED VIRUS AS A CRIME SCENE instead of talking about FUDGED death statistics or FAKE infection cases, then maybe we could start the road back to a healthy recovery. Economy? Really? The economy isn’t going to be there or mean shit after your country turns into a turd world toilet. SAVING YOUR PEOPLE AND YOUR CULTURE should be the number one priority for Swedes, Germans, Italians, White Americans, the French, Spaniards, etc. Sweden for Swedes, Germany for Germans, etc., once this is achieved, the economy will improve, I GUARANTEE IT.
This is not a racial problem. Your racist comment just indicates your are suffering from inferiority issue. Make that visit, they can help you.
That’s a bold statement. Where’s the evidence of causation? Besides, a bunch of old, fat New Yorkers croaking is hardly a disaster … it’s actually a good start.
I’ll answer for him: “confirmed cases” is a meaningless figure. Just forget about it altogether.
The figures to keep a look on are intensive-care cases and corona-related deaths, and especially their trends. How do these look in Sweden? Let’s see:
Daily Deaths
Apr 19: 29
Apr 18: 111
Apr 17: 67
Apr 16: 130
Apr 15: 170
Apr 14: 114
Apr 13: 20
Apr 12: 12
Apr 11: 17
Apr 10: 77
Apr 9: 106
Apr 8: 96
Apr 7: 114
Apr 6: 76
Apr 5: 28
Apr 4: 15
Apr 3: 50
Apr 2: 69
Apr 1: 59
Daily New Intensive-Care Cases
Apr 19: 9 (preliminary)
Apr 18: 18 (preliminary)
Apr 17: 22 (preliminary)
Apr 16: 31
Apr 15: 33
Apr 14: 37
Apr 13: 45
Apr 12: 32
Apr 11: 45
Apr 10: 38
Apr 9: 31
Apr 8: 44
Apr 7: 46
Apr 6: 41
Apr 5: 45
Apr 4: 33
Apr 3: 42
Apr 2: 46
Apr 1: 43
Doesn’t quite look like exponential growth, does it?
Why are you lying?
Sweden has 1400 dead. Not significantly more per capita than the surrounding nations.
NYC has about 10K dead, at least six times the number that have died in Sweden, and they have about the same number of total population.
It’s been obvious all along that the people screeching about Sweden have a political agenda, because they don’t want a control group to put the rest of the world to shame for wrecking their economies for no good reason.
Problem is that quite a few states in the USA did not lock down either, and are no worse off.
How do you idiots explain that?
You don’t quarantine millions of perfectly healthy strong people and ruin their jobs and their futures.
The obvious solution is to isolate the hot spots like NY, and allow the rest to function normally.
The models were insanely WRONG. We went from 2.2 MILLION to maybe 60K, and that’s with fudging the numbers and blaming parachute deaths on Covid.
TB kills 1.7 MILLION people per year. Not only that but we have incurable TB right here in America, the strain that is antibiotic resistant. You didn’t know that. And you don’t care.
Covid is a POLITICAL VIRUS.
In Portuguese? I don’t read a lot about Brazil. It’s not interesting enough and may get depressing. For the bare minimum I need to survive, I generally stick to the mainstream media, e.g. Globo (TV and newspaper), but they are not exactly reliable, especially regarding the present pandemic. I am mostly immune from their lies because they are easy to detect when you are used to them. There is a site called El País which seems to be a reasonable alternative, though leaning a bit to the left.
No, Stockholm is actually a bit warmer than Detroit in the winter (even though Detroit is less than one degree north of Rome, Italy). The West Coasts of the major continents are mild. That’s why my native Seattle, which is the northernmost large US city – even farther north than the northern tip of Maine – is relatively mild (45/35 in winter). The colonists that landed in Virginia actually had to face colder winters than they did in London. Even Beijing, China is quite a bit colder than London. Europe doesn’t get cold until you go inland. Just like the US West Coast. (If you go east from Seattle it gets as cold as Stockholm and Detroit once you cross the mountains).
Use your Internet. Sweden has already warmed up and has been in a Coronavirus conducive climate for about a month.
This is about more than lives. People should have the freedom to decide what risks they take. When public policies balance freedom v. excess deaths we have no problem allowing many excess deaths to protect our freedoms. That’s why roughly 600,000 Americans die every year from smoking, alcohol and other drugs. Freedom has a strong value which needs to be balanced against costs – including lives.
A couple years ago 61,000 people died from the flu and all I remember from the news cycle at the time was “Trump evil bad racist orangeman.”
The government should only facilitate decision making – eg pass laws to allow for extended leave, job protection, and unemployment. Let us decide what risks to take. Whether it’s smoking, drinking, or going to a baseball game in the middle of a pandemic.
No, I am talking about my right to live in a free society unencumbered by martial law. If you are so scared of being infected and dying, go quarantine yourself like Howard Hughes did or become a hermit but don’t inflict your isolationist and totalitarian society on me.
I am always especially disgusted by those willing to give up their liberties for a little perceived security.
The WHO and their country lackeys are responsible for this hysteria. When the mortality statistics will be available it will show no difference from the year to year normal variation. Cancer and the (bad) economy are the biggest killers but now it is more fashionable to attribute death to Covid19.
The food stores are opened and obviously people take precaution to avoid contamination. That self protection should apply to restaurants or any business. Lockdown was a stupid failing idea imposed by panic of so called “experts” in the field. It appears it does not even work.
On the first part, agree. Bolsonaro has held the line like a champ. I think he’s even still putzing around without a mask shaking people’s hands.
On the second part, if Trump had not gotten out of the way of the steamroller he would have been impeached and gibbeted by now.
The only flattening of the curve happening can only be seen on a ECG. It’s called Flat lining as in no brain activity.
I can only talk about the UK, but our government actually caved in at the first hint of public pressure – i.e. when they came to understand that the ‘herd immunity’ strategy would leave them vulnerable to campaigns of hysteria, promoted by socialist neurotics etc. Family members work as doctors, and they say that the hospitals they work in never got overwhelmed, and are currently much quieter than usual.
I live in Sweden. While New York has definitely failed, it isn’t true that Sweden has no quarantine.
Now, there is no law allowing the government to do a shutdown, but plenty of stores are closed everywhere. Stockholm has 60% fewer commuters. The Stockholm roads are so empty in the middle of the day that you can ride a bike in the car lane. There are still cars, but nowhere near what there used to be.
At a coffee shop that remains open, there were only seven visitors yesterday before me and my friend went there. They now close early, at six.
Several of my relatives work in offices that are down to 40 percent work hours. Grocery stores have plastic screens in front of the cashiers, and tape on the floor to show the distance between people standing in line.
Sports, clubs, etc are closed. College students have classes over the internet. My girlfriend works from home now, as do I. You see the effects everywhere.
The schools are open, though – which I think is bad, as that’s where disease usually spreads. And the stores choose on their own whether to be closed or not. (But whether they will get customers is another matter.)
The old don’t get visits from “home services,” but instead have food delivered to outside the door. And people opt out of what they can be without.
You could say it’s a “mixed shutdown”. Which may be better than a full shutdown, and better than no shutdown. It’s people using their own judgment.
And of course, Somalis and other usual suspects have more corona cases, just like “Turks” (Kurds) in Belgium rack up more corona cases, as they live with tons of children in each apartment and they don’t care about any rules. So … not all bad.
Is that the Swedish government doesn’t care if large numbers of indigenous Swedes die — because they can always import a few million more Arabs, Africans, Pakistanis, etc. to replace them. Muh “humanitarian superpower!”
But you knew that…
Though there have been rumors that the Swedish government had originally planned to make a more serious attempt at containing the Chinese plague — apparently the government was worried that some Somalians might catch it — but they gave up after they ran into some difficulties when a few of their more… physically imposing law enforcement officials attempted to impose “social distancing” rules on the vibrant elements in Malmo:
Americas workers and former middle class are rising up and are not going to take this sitting down any longer!
Apr 18, 2020 Thousands of Americans Begin to Protest Lockdowns Across The Country
Americans have taken part in mass protests after President Donald Trump urged supporters to ‘liberate’ states from governors’ stringent lockdowns.
Very well written, Mike Whitney. Few people manage to write about this without making it partisan today. Or should I say, pro-Trump or anti-Trump.
Of course, we know that if a Democrat had been president, and had been either for or against a shutdown, the Republicans would have criticized that too.
This should not be partisan. The Swedish semi-shutdown is what Boris Johnson wanted to do in Britain, but he was attacked as a greedy right-winger who only thinks about the economy. (As do anyone with a job, and children to feed.) But Sweden, with a coalition government led by the Social Democrats, does the same thing.
Of course, there was no choice, as Sweden has no law that allows a quarantine. Also, it wouldn’t have worked. Punishment for crimes is extremely low, vicious felons walk free after just a brief and comfortable prison stay, and the police don’t even investigate non-violent crimes like burglaries anymore since the worse crimes eat up all the resources. So a quarantine where you get fined for leaving the house would have been ignored by Arabs, Somalis, Kurds and Afghans. Giving everyone a very clear example of how these groups will openly ignore the law.
It doesn’t look like exponential growth, and the numbers look small, until I compare them to my home state of Fl, where the numbers look large to me, but are smaller than those of Sweden. Fl has taken a completely half-assed approach to CV and its numbers are still significantly better than Sweden’s …
Population: Fl 20,000,000, Sweden 10,000,000
Deaths: Fl 700+ Sweden 1500+
Takeaway – #1 – there are lots of factors to consider when comparing countries, and #2 – the overriding point AFAIAC (as far as I am concerned) is that South Korea’s response was the obviously correct one, and the western countries are trying to duck and dodge there way out of this mess and it isn’t working.
I think Sweden is going to be fascinating to watch. For all the hoopla of flattening the curve, Sweden is doing it organically via exposure and subsequent natural antibodies. We on the other hand are doing it artificially by having everyone hiding. I get the need to limit the infection for our general lack of ICU capacity, but wonder without vaccination how do we get to a flat infection rate? Also every country seems to be expecting second infection, but I wonder will Sweden be once and done by their approach?
“ PCR testing per capita in Sweden is nowhere near the levels other countries have achieved.”
Thanks for alerting us to the fact that you’re not to be taken seriously.
“Sweden’s flawed coronavirus battle plan hits the poor & elderly, resulting in worst death count among Nordic countries”
You have to limit the comparison like that. Only comparing Sweden’s numbers to Norway and Denmark. How about Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy?
It’s like people writing about how Sweden has more cases “per capita” than Norway. As if rocks and trees get corona. When the reality is that Norway has far more cases per million people.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I support a quarantine. For the countries that need it. I support it for the U.S., because it will be a disaster if corona comes back every year, throughout the winter. It can put 25% of doctors and nurses in a hospital in quarantine, from contact with a patient, and that is unaffordable. Corona must be stopped.
But for Sweden, the approach of a semi-shutdown was probably right.
Dr Tengell, is right to make the observation that people are best to make their choices to better living than being force to do so. But let’s make no mistakes in comprehending the agenda. Getting people to do what they are are told. And they are more likely to do that if they are not aware that they are being told what to do. And that is the agenda here. The global power structure moving the worlds chess pieces all in line to do what they are told. And the US is long past falling in line.
And there is no better way to drag one into the process than getting them to desire be part of the community. Nothing wrong with part of the global big tent, unless it requires the constant dismantling of self. That is why so much of the global Europe wants the US to continue to expand an maintain a global presence. It drains US identity by depleting resources. It explains why the the Bush Admin was importing Mexican Marines during Hurricane Katrina and the reports about Ukrainians shipping medial supplies into the US —
The message is clear, it’s not US leadership the world wants, it’s US obedience.
South Park nailed it.
It’s hilarious.
I think we just got one. It becomes obvious that the debt is unpayable. We just added lord knows how much more to the National tab. Trump won’t repudiate it, but someone will. Maybe the 2024 candidate, if we are still holding elections then.
Of course, explicit repudiation will not do much to relieve the burden. There is still crushing debt at the state level, as in Illinois, and newly bankrupt NYC and State. Not to mention pensions that cannot be paid at current levels, but could be paid in greatly deflated dollars. So, we will likely have a period of inflation that destroys the values of all debts, then the reset.
Recall that the definition of inflation was changed in 2017 to “chained CPI.” Which will say that inflation is 2% when its really 6%. Keep that up a few years and all debts go to 0.
No, Trump blinked. He folded like the 78′ Red Sox.
A real leader would have already fired the likes of Anthony “chicken little” Fauci.
Apr 19, 2020 The Truth About Fauci Featuring Dr. Judy Mikovitz
Dr. Mikovits began a 20-year collaboration with Frank Ruscetti, a pioneer in the field of human retro virology. She helped Dr Russetti isolate the HIV virus + link it to #AIDS in 1983.
Those like him are even more willing to give up your liberties.
I was comparing it to the European continent not elsewhere. But also humidity is a factor, not just temperature. Sweden had a jump in deaths yesterday of 65.7%. So it just premature to talk brag about who is doing things right. We don’t know whether Sweden’s actions will prove to be better than any other government’s at this point.
Now to address your rights and the governments rights.
It is one thing to engage in risky behavior where you only put yourself at risk. It is quite another to engage in behavior that risks the lives of other people.
We don’t allow drunken motorists to go speeding down the highway, weaving all over the place.
With this virus when you go out in public, you risk the lives of others. It is as simple as that. How much? We just don’t know. But the government has the right to stop members of the public from engaging in this behavior that is well understood to hurt others.
What I support is treating this lockdown like a Constitutional taking under the 5th Amendment. The government is required to justly compensate all people who have been harmed as result of the government’s taking of their property rights (ie, the property right to make a wage or a profit). And things like a $1200 stimulus check, and/or a $600 unemployment check are not just compensation for most people.
If you happened to have been one of many people who were in between jobs, like my daughter, who just moved to a different state and who had made the decision to quit one job on her own, she doesn’t even get unemployment. My daughter could have gotten another job since she moved to a place with 2% unemployment. Obviously someone who had a job in a place with a high cost of living is not compensated as justly as someone who had a job in a place that has a low cost of living. And some people make a lot more than others.
These “one shoe fits all” remedy does not work. The takings clause of the Constitution doesn’t work that way. It treats every loss individually.
The government has a right to take your property for the “good of society” (eminent domain) but only if it justly compensates you for your loss. The government programs are nowhere near just compensation for the losses suffered by most people and as a result do not compensate people in a manner the Constitution requires. The government should have done far more to compensate people in a way that is much more in line with its Constitutional obligations. That is my beef.
Your analysis is just wrong from a legal point of view.
Exponential?
But that is the thing about a virus. It doesn’t treat populations the same. You never know who is going to draw the short straw and who is not. It is very much like war in that regard. Obviously given the UK’s number of deaths, some places have really been hit hard.
Are you retarded? How many deaths were recorded in Sweden last year. Go buy a 5 pound bag of rice and take 1200 out of the bag and see what’s left. You can feed your family for a week.
I posted Daily Deaths. Daily Cases is even less exponential:
Well then….. I support Swedish corona policy.
Black people kill 400 white people in a year. White supremacists: “It’s a genocide!”
Virus kills 20,000 white people in a month: White supremacists: “There’s no problem!”
lol, you people are so fucking stupid.
Bolsonaro and his gang of lunatics – his sons, several of his moronic ministers, close advisers – certainly constitute the worst government Brazil has ever had.
This corrupt and criminal know-nothing(Bolsonaro), not fit/capable of running even the tiniest of small business, let alone a gigantic, complex and hugely unequal country, is only tolerated by the corrupt and traitorous Brazilian oligarchy because, and this is KEY, BoZonaro has his BANKSTER Minister of the Economy, Paulo Guedes, conducting the crudest forms of Neoliberal policies and raping the country, which evidently serves Brazilian oligarchs and their interests very well.
And just to be clear, the Brazilian economy under Guedes, before the Coronavirus, was doing extremely poorly already.
Certainly the oligarchs, for the most part, preferred a more refined, and certainly much more capable individual to deepen Neoliberal policies in Brazil – since the Worker’s Party never really rejected it – than Bozo the clown, someone like Geraldo Alckmin… but since Alckmin did poorly in the election run, Bozo/Guedes would have to do, or so they thought. Some are having second thoughts now.
Funny how Bolsonaro, a corrupt, low “clergy” politician for nearly 30 years, always defended statism, even saying that former president Fernando Henrique should have been shot for his indeed disastrous Neoliberal policies, only to quickly jettison his entire past in order to be able to become the frontman for the financial clique who runs the country.
Well, the results of a serology study are in and they say …. drum roll, please… Covid-19 has a fatality rate that’s the equivalent of the seasonal flu.
Dr. John Ioannidis Announces Results of COVID-19 Serology Study
Description:
Can someone remind us what the final price tag will be for shutting down the economy? Oopsy!
My comments should not be construed to mean I am against opening the economy, but it’s pretty clear that whatever failing the system had prior will remain.
I’ve read that Iceland began a screening program on January 31st. Did it share the same advantage as Taiwan or was the Icelandic government just acting as one should expect its elected body to act on behalf of its citizens?
So when some mentally ill person, drug dealer or addict with a gun shoots somebody trying to arrest them how far up the martial law ladder do you want to go?
Is this sarcasm???? (Hard to tell in these parts.)
How do you stop it from spreading WITHIN a family? Are you suggesting everybody move into their own cabin with a shotgun shooting anybody that comes close until this is over?
This is an important point that Diana Johnstone addresses in an excellent article;
https://consortiumnews.com/2020/04/10/covid-19-coronavirus-and-civilization/
Diana Johnstone really nails it!
Please — What is being done in Sweden, both publicly and privately for the vulnerable – the old and sick?
ECG or EKG is electrocardiogram and refers to the heart. A flatline there indicated the heart is no longer beating. EEG is electroencephalogram and measures the brain waves and is used to determine if somebody is brain dead.
Even with flue shots – 60,000 die of influenza in the US every year.
How many will die in the US of CV, without vaccine shots?
Not so fast.
There is a new study out of Cambridge that says there are three strains. A, B and C. What if the strains have different infection and death rates? What the study found is that strains A and C dominate Europe and the USA and the B strain dominates in Asia.
Death rates and infection rates in Asia have been far less than Europe and the USA.
It seems very likely that the East Coast got their infections from European spread. It also seems likely that the West Coast got their infections from Asia.
In that case, Ioannidis’s predictions would be based on the less virulent strain which is B and not on the more virulent strains of A and C.
https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/04/07/2004999117
What behavior? Going out in public? Where is government granted this authority in the constitution?
Those are indeed very low figures for Florida, but I would caution against comparing them to data from other countries (perhaps even data from other US states) until this thing is over. What matters now, if you ask me, is only how Florida’s figures relate to the total number of past and present virus carriers in Florida, what the trend is, and where on the trend curve Florida lies.
Yeah stopping life to save life seems not a smart thing. Especially if you allow those to resume life only to live in a world without a job or freedom so as to save their life from a future threat. COVID-19 was named as such because COVID-20 is in the pipeline. This will be an annual thing.
Anyways, thanks for the breath of fresh air Mike. I guess some have immunity to the “dumb” virus even without a vaccine
Moon of Alabama criticized this post rather severely today. I posted a disagreement in defense of Mr. Whitney, and Moon blocked my post. Moon of Alabama no longer allows posts if they disagree with what he is written, which appears somewhat hypocritical. At any rate and in Mr. Whitney’s defense, I offer the post Moon of Alabama struck as somehow inappropriate:
‘”Whitney’s conclusion that we should all do like Sweden is thus not justified.”
Whitney’s conclusion:
“The Swedish plan will continue to be criticized by public health experts who think that their draconian recommendations should be fully-implemented without the slightest deviation, but it could turn out that the Swedish model is not only vastly superior to the other courses of action but, ultimately, the only real option for countries that want to save lives but avoid a permanently-hobbled and severely-depressed economy.”
It could. Or it might not.’
Great post. Corrected the link in the study for you. Click on title below to view.
COVID-19 Antibody Seroprevalence in Santa Clara County, California
I’m not going anywhere, lol!
Look, there are only two explanations for the very low number of Covid-19 deaths relative to the initial projections of 2.2 million deaths for the US. Some wish to attribute the downward revision in the models from 2.2 million to 60k to the impact of social distancing. It should be noted that a 50% social distancing assumption was initially built into the estimate of 2.2 million deaths, while a 75% social distancing assumption was built into the revised 60k estimate. I’m skeptical that this revision to the social distancing assumption explains the massive downward revision in projected deaths. More plausible is that the Covid-19 IFR is ~0.1% – i.e., in the same ballpark as the seasonal flu.
Further, we have the examples of those countries that didn’t shutdown their societies to further bolster the case that increasing the social distancing assumption in the models from 50% to 75% wasn’t the deciding factor.
Latest projections are around 60k.
You dishonestly push this study as if it is the last word on the subject, when in reality it is nothing of the sort.
The following is Ron Unz’s take on it:
Clearly it will take a while for experts to have sufficient quality data to reach a more clear picture about this virus lethality.
Let’s hope this study is not in the same BS league as that one from that Ryan Mackey quack you keep peddling whenever 9-11 comes up…
Well according to this Taiwan started things much earlier than January 31.
.https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-taiwan-case-study-rapid-response-containment-2020-3?op=1
How many people live in Iceland? How many tourists come to Iceland in the winter? Comparing Iceland to the US is ridiculous since there was no ability to screen the large numbers of people traveling to the US let alone every resident suspected of having a disease.
Hmm — we are already at 41,000?
His point was that only Italy locked down after its healthcare system was overwhelmed.myou said they all did. I see you didn’t answer that point.
Only Italy and Spain have blown out the healthcare systems so far. Everyone else is under the limit. Even NYC.
No body is the new anti body
You keep alleging that I’m being dishonest, when I may simply be wrong. Was Ron being dishonest when he estimated that over a million Americans would perish b/c of Covid-19? If he isn’t, then neither am I.
What’s your explanation for the models initially predicting 2.2 million deaths later to be revised to 60k? We don’t need data to understand that they were fundamentally flawed from the getgo.
Yeah, because David Ray Griffin was head and shoulders above Ryan Mackey when it came to an understanding of structural engineering, lol!
All according to the laws.
I am a firm believer of capital punishment for anyone shooting at a policeman or any human. For the mentally ill, whomever sold the gun gets the punishment.
If the retards can’t even stay home for 6 weeks to save themselves, they deserve to die.
This is where testing and hospitalization comes in. This is where we, USA lags behind China by several million miles. We don’t do contact tracing, don’t test enough people, we also forced most to go home, infecting their family members. When we should be keeping them in hospitals.
People at risk — and this group includes everyone over 70 — are told to avoid contact with others (kids, grandkids, neighbors, etc.) so far as possible, hospitals are closed for visitors, and many grocery stores have designated time slots for the elderly. Most people also keep their distance when there are elders around.
Why do retards like you think martial law will be permanent?
Or that 6 weeks of quarantine to fight this virus will turn USA into a totalitarian society?
Like what in the fucking hell made you jump off of the logic board into crazy sharks?
The problem is that it is not at all like the flu in certain places. I just heard on the news two minutes ago that the number of deaths in some place in Massachusetts is more than four or five times the number of deaths in that normally happen from flu.
And of course there are many places that are not impacted much. And it is a crap shoot for every one. You don’t know if it is coming to your neighborhood or not.
It is very much like war. How do you model war losses? You can’t. Are you going to have a million casualties or 50,000? All predictive models are going to suck. So it doesn’t impress me that the models are proven to be wrong. It is dumb to expect them to being close to right.
See my post at 136 for how I think this should have been handled by the government.
Hmm — we are already at 41,000?
As long as we count everybody who dies with a cough or ever tested positive and dies.
For the mentally ill, whomever sold the gun gets the punishment.
Plenty of mentally ill people can and do buy guns. You have to be adjudicated as mentally ill to be on the list.
If the retards can’t even stay home for 6 weeks to save themselves, they deserve to die.
Now you are going off the deep end. I doubt dope-sick people are worried about dying from the coronavirus.
What do you predict the final number will be? Are you backing Ron’s million-plus estimate?
this “epedemic” was plain a excuse and used to reset the System. What we see here is a plain, and until now, unbloody as you can get it Capitalistic System reset. Hopefully it will stay that way.
Exactly where was all this testing supposed to come from when China destroyed their samples of the virus and we were flying blind until we had a sufficient number of cases? Are you saying we should have had a total lockdown until there was sufficient testing available? Are you saying everybody with a cough should have been removed from their families, and housed where?
Trump cannot declare martial law without consent of the Congress, if even then.
He’s White dumbass. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t use a White country as his example. If you want to play pc we are the world games in your head go ahead.
Now that the economy crashed, the government has passed all sorts of stupid laws and funded many questionable causes, everybody acquired even more debt (even the government) and everything went bankrupt and is available to be bought for cheap by whoever that still has money, I agree that the Event 201 main mission is done. You can reopen your economy ready to get taken over by the usual suspects and their puppets.
https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004151078958926-health-authorities-have-failed-22-researchers-castigate-swedish-covid-19-strategy/
‘Health Authorities Have Failed’: 22 Researchers Castigate Swedish COVID-19 Strategy
—
Sweden has shown how not to tackle coronavirus, as it fights now to save face
MARK BROLIN
Follow 16 APRIL 2020
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/04/16/sweden-has-shown-not-tackle-coronavirus-fights-now-save-face/?li_source=LI&li_medium=liftigniter-rhr
B is indeed an appalling hypocrite, I used to like MoA but I no longer bother with it. The alt-left has proved to be completely useless, which probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the alt-right is one big limited hangout.
Those excuses don’t fly. How did Korea do it then? The country we praised so much cause we didn’t want to praise China because omfg, a supposed totalitarian country we shit on is doing right by it’s citizens.
No blindness. Just incompetence, stupidity, and retardeness like some of the anons here.
Please, I am saying anyone with a high fever needs to be tested. Those positive hospitalized. Contacts traced n tested.
The fact that a medical quarantine for a pandemic is politics kills me a little on the inside.
Wow, just two minutes ago? You’re clearly well-informed!
The country with the best strategy of all is Hungary. Rather than aggressively crack down on the productive parts of the economy, or engage in mass crackdowns on the general population, the Hungarians have cracked down on the travelers who are spreading the disease.
Many western countries told returning travelers and foreign immigrants to “self isolate” rather than put them into enforced quarantine, which is why the virus has been able to spread so quickly.
In the long run this fiasco is likely to be a win for nationalists, but the economic price for many countries is going to be heavy.
The countries which are going to suffer the most are those with a heavy focus on tourism and hospitality, which means countries like Spain, Greece, New Zealand and Thailand.
Industrial countries like Germany, Sweden, China and South Korea won’t be too badly affected.
The fact that the mentally ill has easy access to guns is the problem. But a few dead mentals vs 10s of thousands of covid 19 deaths? The choice is easy.
A few dead addicts is inconsequential. For the economy right? When did a few addicts matter when you are willing to take a gamble with 10s of thousands?
too bad the euromomo mortality data do not bear that out. Sweden is better than France, Belgium and Spain. It is better than Holland (partial lockdown). See Also a discussions of condition on the ground here, in particular the unfavorable nursing home size in Sweden compared to nearby countries in the video below (if you need to calculate what a z-score unit is, let me know)
http://www.euromomo.eu/outputs/zscore_country_total.html
These country to country comparisons work up to a point. How does Northern Italy have more than the excess mortality in Italy, and the rest of the country (60% of the population) have lower than normal mortality? the lockdown is the same.
The economy isn’t just an “Anglo” thang. You have to have some kind of economy whether it’s wampum, scrip, barter, gold or dollars. Communist or Capitalist. That is unless you’re from some other Galaxy.
Exports will take a long time to recover. So, the country that will get out of this unscathed doesn’t exist. China has the production capacity but the consumer market is not big enough for its own production. The opposite is true of USA, big market with not enough production. Germany has the same problem as China, even bigger than China even, as export is an even bigger portion of 5he economy than China.
Thanks for the link. Here is one for you:
https://www.businessinsider.com/iceland-coronavirus-pandemic-approach-could-help-other-countries-2020-4
According to both articles, both Iceland and Taiwan have spent years preparing for an outbreak such as this one. Whether their programs would work effectively in other countries cannot been said, but they are working for Iceland and Taiwan at the moment, and should be considered for immediate and future reference.
Agree wholeheartedly, but, unfortunately, there’s no profit in it for those for whom it’s “just business.”
Get a grip on yourself. You are hysterical. The virus has been spreading in America since August 2019. Sooner or later everyone will have been infected, lockdown or no lockdown. Those who have hidden liabilities will die, a little sooner than otherwise, but so will everyone, sooner or later. Until March the deaths were covered up under other rubrics. Now, instead of being covered up they are exaggerated. The real question is what is a government, really, that creates such things on purpose? And that government is your government. What are you going to do about it?
I agree with your comment, but I don’t think it has anything to do with the quote you selected. That Bolsonaro is powerless in this matter of the pandemic has been ruled by the Brazilian Supreme Court. That’s why I called him ‘Queen of England’. This is not bullshit, it’s a fact.
And as for keeping the economy open, he is right. Mike Whitney is not a neoliberal and defends that too.
https://dailystormer.su/swedens-coronavirus-strategist-says-herd-immunity-could-be-achieved-by-next-month/
So all the fear mongering, flat-curvers are 100% convinced that social distancing is the reason that we have been spared 2.2 million deaths.
OK, fine, let’s explore that. California was he first state to lock down on March 19th. Eastern states like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and a few others followed within 3 to 4 days and by April 1, 37 states (plus Washington DC) had some form of social distancing/stay at home orders. There were many states that did not have official orders until the first week of April and some never had any.
With that in mind, on March 31, The White House announced that the new models suggest that there would be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. The reason stated was that social distancing was flattening the curve and what the American people were doing was working. On that same day, March 31, the distancing orders of more than 30 states was less than 1 week old and at least 10 states still had zero orders. This is what they claim changed the projections from 2.2 million to 100,000 to 240,000.
But wait, there’s more. If we assume a mortality rate of 1%, which I do not agree with, but lets just say it’s 10 times deadlier than the flu for sh!ts and grins. For social distancing to change the projected death toll from 2.2 million to 100,000, fewer people need to be infected. Right? People stay away from each other, less transmission. Got it! But how many fewer infections do we need to change it from 2.2 million to 100,000? Well, if the mortality rate is 1% and 2.2 million people were going to die, that would mean we were on pace for 220,000,000 infections before social distancing, roughly 10 times the amount of infections in the entire world and 2/3 of all men, women and children in the US. To get to 100,000 deaths we would need to infect 210,000,000 fewer people. Let me say that again. We are to believe that we were on pace to infect 220 million people, but after a week of panic buying at the grocery stores, standing in lines, not wearing masks, congregating in parks and celebrating Spring break, the experts were able to determine that the efforts so far, if kept up, would reduce infections by 210 million and save 2.1 million lives, all with less than 1 week of more than 30 state’s mitigation plan being in effect and without any orders from 10 other states who either started after the model change or not at all.
Pretty Amazing!
Labeling Mike Whitney anti other than white skinned is interesting. The Brazil model could have been commented on. Why the slander?
Check this anon out. We will all die sooner or later. So don’t worry about it. Just die.
Why do we need hospitals? You will die eventually, with covid 19, you will die sooner, that is all.
No big deal. You will just die sooner.
No big deal, you will just die sooner.
I am now a die hard believer of eugenics after this anon.
Coronavirus is a zionist psyop on the world to get a zionist NWO!
Typical guardianista comment.
Re:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/14/magazine/coronavirus-er-doctor-diary-new-york-city.html
Sorry, Ron or whoever, but a “diary” is what’s known as anecdotal evidence. And this particular bit of anecdotal evidence reads like a daytime TV soap opera script. Sheeeesh!
Nailed what?
It is hilarious how so many people who, a month ago, were properly skeptical of official accounts of the Holocaust, 9-11, etc., are now believing every piece of rubbish put out by both the US and Chinese governments, including their media mouthpieces. I’m reminded of that passage from 1984 when the Party apparatchik switches from the war against Eurasia to the war against East Asia without missing a beat. You seriously can’t make this shit up.
Not stupid, corrupt and criminal to the core.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/mit-tech-review-smears-study-proving-covid-19-overhyped/5710088
Only the credulous believe what they read in The NY Times and NBC news.
First of all, it is unclear if Bishop Gerald O. Glenn died from corona virus or WITH coronavirus.. People not suffering from CDR (Corona virus Derangement Syndrome) know the difference. It would have been very easy for media with resources like NBC and The NY Times to get a copy of the death certificate. However, as usual, NBC news and The NY Times chose to rely on rumours instead getting hard data which could destroy their narratives. Note that Bishop Gerald O. Glenn had severe diverticulitis which resulted in frequent fevers and sinus infections which makes Covid-19 as the cause of death even more suspect.
Second, contrary to the liars at The NY Times, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn DID practice social distancing. Quote from his daughter:
When he decided to have services, he was very clear in posting signs and having hand sanitizer, and wearing gloves and not congregating with people after service, during service, People were asked to sit six feet apart. Family members sat together. That’s it. After service, there was no talking and hanging around. Everyone left.
Finally, although some of the bishop’s family members are apparently infected with Covid-19, I can find no information regarding any illness they may have.
Yes. That’s why we hospitalize all flu patients and don’t send them at home. After all, it is much easier to get infections at home than when you are in the hospital.
Why do we always allow the left to sacrifice reality, people, economy, and liberty on the altar of their perfect fantasies, in this case the delusion of absolutely no more coronavirus infections and deaths?
We allow it because the left always frames their arguments in terms of emotional moral values. We discard our own traditional Christian morality, and genuflect to the left. We always end up ceding them the moral high ground, from which they accrue ever more power.
And so it goes….
Bishop Gerald Glenn was born in 1953. Granted that is not really ‘old old’ by today’s standard, but if this is the best the pro-Panic side has, it’s kind of tacit admission that the virus is NOT randomly killing healthy people in their prime.
With the mountains of data we now have, it’s safe to say “random deaths of healthy prime-age people” due to the Corona Apocalypse Virus never happens (statistically speaking).
A 2014 paper gives the survival rates for patients hospitalized with various degrees of diverticulitis:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4197364/
It can be a serious condition, and there are certain death rates by the 100-day, 5-year, and 10-year intervals after a hospitalization with this condition.
All deaths are individual tragedies, but if there are 20,000 people with this condition in the Richmond area and a handful die in 2020, within the statistically expected number, that is not news nor cause for alarm. It is reckless and irresponsible to “wave bodies” at people to scare them.
You think nobody catches infections in a hospital?
“What a maroon.” B. Bunny