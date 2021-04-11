"Pure, Unalloyed Evil"

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” William Shakespeare, The Tempest
Mike Yeadon is a soft-spoken microbiologist and a former Vice President of Allergy and Respiratory Research at Pfizer. He spent 32 years working for large pharmaceutical companies and is a leading expert on viral respiratory infections. He is also a man on a mission, and his mission is to inform as many people as possible about the elite powerbrokers that are using the pandemic as a smokescreen to conceal their real objectives. Here’s Yeadon in a recent interview:
“If you wanted to depopulate a significant portion of the world, and to do it in a way that wouldn’t require destruction of the environment with nuclear weapons, or poisoning everyone with anthrax or something, And you wanted plausible deniability, whilst you had a multi-year infectious disease crisis; I don’t think you could come up with a better plan of work than what seems to be in from of me. I can’t say that’s what they’re going to do, but I cannot think of a benign explanation for why they are doing it.” (“Interview with Dr Mike Yeadon“, The Delingpole Podcast; Minute 44: 25)
“Depopulation”? Who said anything about depopulation? Isn’t it a bit of a stretch to go from a mass vaccination campaign to allegations of a conspiracy to “depopulate a significant portion of the world”?
Indeed, it is, but Yeadon has done extensive research on the matter and provides compelling evidence that such a diabolical objective may, in fact, be the goal. Moreover, it is not for lack of proof that people are not persuaded that Yeadon is right, but something more fundamental; the inability to grasp that men are capable of almost-unimaginable viciousness and cruelty. Here’s Yeadon again:
“It’s become absolutely clear to me, even when I talk to intelligent people, friends, acquaintances … and they can tell I’m telling them something important, but they get to the point [where I say] ‘your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death and that of your children,’ and they can’t begin to engage with it. And I think maybe 10% of them understand what I said, and 90% of those blank their understanding of it because it is too difficult. And my concern is, we are going to lose this, because people will not deal with the possibility that anyone is so evil…
“But I remind you of what happened in Russia in the 20th Century, what happened in 1933 to 1945, what happened in, you know, Southeast Asia in some of the most awful times in the post-war era. And, what happened in China with Mao and so on….
“We’ve only got to look back two or three generations. All around us there are people who are as bad as the people doing this. They’re all around us. So, I say to folks, the only thing that really marks this one out, is its scale.
“But actually, this is probably less bloody, it’s less personal, isn’t it? The people who are steering this … it’s going to be much easier for them. They don’t have to shoot anyone in the face. They don’t have to beat someone to death with a baseball bat, or freeze them, starve them, make them work until they die. All of those things did happen two or three generations back… That’s how close we are.
“And all I’m saying is, some shifts like that are happening again, but now they are using molecular biology.” (“Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.“, LifeSite News)
He’s right, isn’t he? Whereas, a great many people know that the government, the media and the public health officials have been lying to them about everything from the efficacy of masks, social distancing and lockdowns, to the life-threatening dangers of experimental vaccines, they still refuse to believe that the people orchestrating this operation, might be pushing them inexorably towards infertility or an early death. They cannot imagine anything so demonic, so they stick their heads in the sand and pretend not to see what is going on right beneath their noses. It’s called “denial” and it is only strengthening the position of the puppetmasters that are operating behind the scenes. Here’s more from Yeadon:
“…In the last year I have realized that my government and its advisers are lying in the faces of the British people about everything to do with this coronavirus. Absolutely everything. It’s a fallacy this idea of asymptomatic transmission and that you don’t have symptoms, but you are a source of a virus. That lockdowns work, that masks have a protective value obviously for you or someone else, and that variants are scary things and we even need to close international borders in case some of these nasty foreign variants get in.” (“Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death”, Lifesite News)
Many readers may have noticed that this interview appeared on a small Christian website, called “Lifesite News”. Why is that? Shouldn’t the informed observations of a former Pfizer vice president appear on the front pages of the New York Times or Washington Post? Wouldn’t you expect the big cable news channels to run a hot-button interview like this as their headline story?
Of course, not. No one expects that, because everyone knows that the media honchos reflexively quash any story that doesn’t support the “official narrative”, that is, that Covid is the most contagious and lethal virus of all time which requires a new authoritarian political structure and the wholesale evisceration of civil liberties. Isn’t that the underlying storyline of the last year? Covid skeptics and naysayers, like Yeadon, are not allowed to refute the official propaganda or debate the issue on a public forum. They’re effectively banned from the MSM and consigned to the outer reaches of the Internet where only a scattered few will what they have to say. Here’s more:
“Everything I have told you, every single one of those things is demonstrably false. But our entire national policy is based on these all being broadly right, but they are all wrong.”
“But what I would like to do is talk about immune escape because I think that’s probably going to be the end game for this whole event, which I think is probably a conspiracy. Last year I thought it was what I called ‘convergent opportunism,’ that is a bunch of different stakeholder groups have managed to pounce on a world in chaos to push us in a particular direction. So, it looked like it was kind of linked, but I was prepared to say it was just convergence.”
“I [now] think that’s naïve. There is no question in my mind that very significant powerbrokers around the world have either planned to take advantage of the next pandemic or created the pandemic. One of those two things is true because the reason it must be true is that dozens and dozens of governments are all saying the same lies and doing the same inefficacious things that demonstrably cost lives.
“And they are talking the same sort of future script which is, ‘We don’t want you to move around because of these pesky… “variants”… they are all saying ‘don’t worry, there will be “top-up” vaccines that will cope with the potential escapees.’ They’re all saying this when it is obviously nonsense.” (“Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death”, Lifesite News)
Let’s pause for a minute, and ask ourselves why a modest, self-effacing microbiologist who operated in the shadows for his entire professional career, has thrust himself into the limelight when he knows, for certain, he will either be ridiculed, smeared, discredited, dragged through the mud or killed. In fact, he openly admits that he fears for his safety and assumes that he could be “removed” (‘assassinated’) by his enemies. So, why is he doing this? Why is he risking life and limb to get the word out about vaccines?
It’s because he feels a moral obligation to warn people about the danger they face. Yeadon is not an attention-seeking narcissist, in fact, he’d rather vanish from public-life altogether. But he’s not going to do that because he’s selflessly committed to doing his duty by sounding the alarm about a malign strategy that may well lead to the suffering and death of literally tens of millions of people. That’s why he’s doing it, because he’s an honorable man with a strong sense of decency. Remember decency?. . Here’s more:
“You can see that I am desperately trying not to say that it is a conspiracy, because I have no direct evidence that it is a conspiracy. Personally, all my instincts are shouting that it’s a conspiracy as a human being, but as a scientist, I can’t point to the smoking gun that says they made this up on purpose.” (“Yeadon Interview, Delingpod, minute 41:25)
Many of us who have followed events closely for the last year and have searched the internet for alternate points of view, are equally convinced that it is a conspiracy, just as Russiagate was a conspiracy. And while we might not have conclusive, rock-solid proof of criminal activity, there is voluminous circumstantial evidence to support the claim. By definition, a “conspiracy” is “an evil, unlawful, treacherous, or surreptitious plan formulated in secret by two or more persons.” (Dictionary.com) What is taking place presently across the western world, meets that basic definition. Just as the contents of this article meets the basic definition of a “Conspiracy theory“, which is: “an attempt to explain harmful or tragic events as the result of the actions of a small powerful group. Such explanations reject the accepted narrative surrounding those events; indeed, the official version may be seen as further proof of the conspiracy.” (Britannica)
We make no attempt to deny that this is a conspiracy theory, any more than we deny that senior-level officials at the FBI, CIA, DOJ and US State Department were involved in a covert operation aimed at convincing the American people that Donald Trump was a Russian agent. That was a conspiracy theory that was later proven to be a fact. We expect that the facts about the Covid operation will eventually emerge acquitting us on that account as well. Here’s more from Yeadon:
“I think the end game is going to be, ‘everyone receives a vaccine’… Everyone on the planet is going to find themselves persuaded, cajoled, not quite mandated, hemmed-in to take a jab.
“When they do that every single individual on the planet will have a name, or unique digital ID and a health status flag which will be ‘vaccinated,’ or not … and whoever possesses that, sort of single database, operable centrally, applicable everywhere to control, to provide as it were, a privilege, you can either cross this particular threshold or conduct this particular transaction or not depending on [what] the controllers of that one human population database decide. And I think that’s what this is all about because once you’ve got that, we become playthings and the world can be as the controllers of that database want it.” (LifeSite)
So mass vaccination is actually the pathway to absolute social control by a technocratic elites accountable to no one? Are we there yet?
Pretty close, I’d say. Here’s more:
“And they are talking the same sort of future script which is, ‘We don’t want you to move around because of these pesky “variants”’— (but) ‘don’t worry, there will be “top-up” vaccines that will cope with the potential escapees.’ They’re all saying this when it is obviously nonsense.”
Is he right? Is the variant hobgoblin now being invoked to prolong the restrictions, intensify the paranoia and pave the way for endless rounds of mass vaccination?
Judge for yourself, but here’s a sampling of articles that appeared in today’s news that will help you decide:
1– Reuters, South African variant can ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says
“The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed….
“We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South African variant among people vaccinated with a second dose, compared to the unvaccinated group. This means that the South African variant is able, to some extent, to break through the vaccine’s protection,” said Tel Aviv University’s Adi Stern. (So, according to the article– the vaccine doesn’t work.)
2– The New York Times: Rise of Variants in Europe Shows How Dangerous the Virus Can Be
“Europe, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, has once again swelled with new cases, which are inundating some local hospitals and driving a worrisome global surge of Covid-19.
But this time, the threat is different: The rise in new cases is being propelled by a coronavirus variant first seen in Britain and known as B.1.1.7. The variant is not only more contagious than last year’s virus, but also deadlier.
The variant is now spreading in at least 114 countries. Nowhere, though, are its devastating effects as visible as in Europe, where thousands are dying each day and countries’ already-battered economies are once again being hit by new restrictions on daily life….
Vaccines will eventually defeat the variants, scientists say. (So, they don’t work now??) And stringent restrictions can drive down cases of B.1.1.7. (So, don’t leave your home.)..
“We’ve seen in so many countries how quickly it can become dominant,” said Lone Simonsen, a professor and director of the PandemiX Center at Roskilde University in Denmark. “And when it dominates, it takes so much more effort to maintain epidemic control than was needed with the old variant.” (In other words, we are effectively dealing with a different pathogen that requires a different antidote. It’s an admission that the current crop of vaccines doesn’t work.)
3– SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.351 and P.1escape from neutralizing antibodies, cell.com
“….our findings indicate that the B.1.351and P.1 variants might be able to spread in convalescent patients or BNT162b2-vaccinated individuals and thus constitute an elevated threat to human health. Containment of these variants by non-pharmaceutic interventions is an important task.” (Note– In other words, the new vaccines don’t work against the new Covid strains, so we might need to preserve the onerous lockdown restrictions forever.)
How can people read this fearmongering bunkum and not see that it is designed to terrify and manipulate the masses into sheeplike compliance?
There’s no denying that the variant is being used to fuel the Covid hysteria and perpetuate the repressive social restrictions. So, the question we should be asking ourselves is whether we can trust what we are being told by the media and the public health officials?
And the answer is “No”, we cannot trust them. They have repeatedly misled the public on all manner of topics including masks, asymptomatic transmission, immunity, Infection Fatality Rate, social distancing and now variants. According to Sunetra Gupta, who is Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology in the Department of Zoology at the University of Oxford, and a Royal Society Wolfson Research Fellow:
“...some of these variants could be more transmissible, but the truth is… even with a marginal increase in transmissibility… that does not have much of a material effect or difference in how we deal with the virus. In other words, the surge of the virus cannot be ascribed to a new variant….
The other question is are these variants more virulent, and the truth is we don’t know, but it is unlikely because the data don’t seem to say so despite the scary headlines…Pathogens tend to evolve towards lower virulence….because that maximizes their transmissibility…It is much more probable that these strains will not be materially so different that we would have to alter our policies.” (Sunetra Gupta: Are these new variants more transmissible?” You Tube)
So, according to Gupta, even if the new strains of Covid are more transmissible, it is highly-unlikely that they are more lethal.
Here’s more on the topic from Diagnostic pathologist, Dr Claire Craig who provides a more technical explanation:
“SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequence has ~30,000 letters. Alterations in a handful of letters will not change it’s shape much – if it did it wouldn’t function properly anyway. Fear mongering about immune escape is not needed and is irresponsible especially when no evidence to support the claims.” (Claire Craig)
In essence, Craig is saying the same thing we said earlier, that the slight mutations to the infection will not impact the immune reaction of people who already had the virus. Thus, the current crop of “variants” should not be a cause for alarm. If you have already had Covid or if you already have prior-immunity due to previous exposure to similar infections, (SARS, for example) the new strain should not be a problem. It should also not be a problem if the new vaccines provide the type of broad-based immunity that one should expect of them. Again, the mutations represent only the slightest change in the composition of the pathogen (less than 1%), which means that –if the vaccines don’t work– they are, in effect, useless.
Here’s a longer explanation that some readers might find overly technical and perhaps tedious, but it’s worth wading through in order to see that the media is deliberately misstating the science to terrify the public. This excerpt is from an article by Yeadon. Here’s what he said:
“The idea is planted in people’s mind that this virus is mutating in such a way as to evade prior immunity. This is completely unfounded, certainly as regards immunity..(that is) gained naturally, after repelling the virus ….
It’s important to appreciate that upon infection, the human immune system cuts up an infectious agent into short pieces. Each of these short pieces of protein are presented to other cells in the immune system, like an identity parade. …These have a range of functions. Some make antibodies & others are programmed to kill cells infected by the virus, recognized by displaying on their surface signals that tell the body that they’ve been invaded.
In almost all cases,… this smart adaptive system overcomes the infection. Crucially… this event leaves you with many different kinds of long-lived ‘memory’ cells which, if you’re infected again, rapidly wipe out any attempt at reinfection. So, you won’t again be made ill by the same virus, and because the virus is simply not permitted to replicate, you are also no longer able to participate in transmission….
The general ‘direction of travel’ (for viruses) is to become less injurious but easier to transmit, eventually joining the other 40 or so viruses which cause what we collectively term ‘the common cold”.
What generally doesn’t happen is for mutants to become more lethal to the hosts (us). But the key point I wanted to get across is just how large SARS-COV-2 is. I recall it’s of the order of 30,000 letters of genetic code which, when translated, make around 10,000 amino acids in several viral proteins. Now you can see that the kinds of numbers of changes in the letters of the genetic code are truly tiny in comparison with the whole. 30 letter changes might be roughly 0.1% of the virus’s code. In other words, 99.9% of that code is not different from the so-called Wuhan strain. Similarly, the changes in the protein translated from those letter code alterations are overwhelmed by the vast majority of the unchanged protein sequences. So your immune system, recognizing as it does perhaps dozens of short pieces…. will not be fooled by a couple of small changes to a tiny fraction of these. No: your immune system knows immediately that this is an invader it’s seen before, and has no difficulty whatsoever in dealing with it swiftly & without symptoms. So, it’s a scientifically invalid…
… even if mutations did change a couple of these, the majority of the pieces…. of the mutated virus will still be unchanged & recognized by the vaccine-immune system or the virus-infected immune system & a prompt, vigorous response will still protect you.” (“Variants, Covid”, Michael Yeadon, My Thread Reader)
Let’s summarize:
We have presented the informed views of three reputable scientists all of who explicitly refute the idea that the so called “variants”:
- Are more lethal
- Have the potential to reinfect people who have already had Covid
- Have mutated enough to reinfect people who have already been vaccinated (unless, of course) the vaccine does not provide broad-based immunity to begin with. (which is possible since Phase 3 long-term trials were never conducted.)
So, why are the public health officials and the media lying about this matter which is fairly clear-cut and uncontroversial? That is the question.
Yeadon concludes that there is something flagrantly diabolical about their denial. He thinks they are lying in order to dupe more people into getting injected with a substance that will either render them infertile, cause them great bodily harm or kill them outright. Take your pick. Here’s more:
“The eugenicists have got hold of the levers of power and this is a really artful way of getting you to line-up and receive some unspecified thing that will damage you. I have no idea what it will actually be, but it won’t be a vaccine because you don’t need one. And it won’t kill you on the end of the needle because you would spot that.
“It could be something that will produce normal pathology, it will be at various times between vaccination and the event, it will be plausibly deniable because there will be something else going on in the world at that time, in the context of which your demise, or that of your children will look normal.
“That’s what I would do if I wanted to get rid of 90 or 95% of the world’s population. And I think that’s what they’re doing.” (LifeSite)
“The eugenicists have got hold of the levers of power”?
Has Yeadon gone mad? Has the pressure of the global pandemic pushed him off the deep end or is he ‘on to something’ big, something that no one even dares to even think about; a plan so dark and sinister that its implementation would constitute the most grievous and coldblooded crime against humanity of all time; the injection of billions of people with a toxic elixir whose spike protein dramatically compromises their immune systems clearing the way for agonizing widespread suffering followed by mountains of carnage?
There are others, however, who see a connection between the current vaccination campaign and “the eugenicists”, in fact, Dr. Joseph Mercola points to the link between the lead developer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Adrian Hill, and the Eugenics movement. According to Mercola:
“Hill gave a lecture at the Galton Institute (which was known as the U.K. Eugenics Society) in 2008 for its 100-year anniversary. As noted in Webb’s article:8
“Arguably most troubling of all is the direct link of the vaccine’s lead developers to the Wellcome Trust and, in the case of Adrian Hill, the Galton Institute, two groups with longstanding ties to the UK eugenics movement.
The latter organization, named for the ‘father of eugenics’ Francis Galton, is the renamed U.K. Eugenics Society, a group notorious for over a century for its promotion of racist pseudoscience and efforts to ‘improve racial stock’ by reducing the population of those deemed inferior.
The ties of Adrian Hill to the Galton Institute should raise obvious concerns given the push to make the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine he developed with [Sarah] Gilbert the vaccine of choice for the developing world, particularly countries in Latin America, South and Southeast Asia, and Africa, the very areas where the Galton Institute’s past members have called for reducing population growth …
Emeritus professor of molecular genetics at the Galton Institute and one of its officers is none other than David J. Galton, whose work includes ‘Eugenics: The Future of Human Life in the 21st Century.’
David Galton has written that the Human Genome Mapping Project… had ‘enormously increased … the scope for eugenics … because of the development of a very powerful technology for the manipulation of DNA.’
This new ‘wider definition of eugenics,’ Galton has said, ‘would cover methods of regulating population numbers as well as improving genome quality by selective artificial insemination by donor, gene therapy or gene manipulation of germ-line cells.’ In expanding on this new definition, Galton is neutral as to ‘whether some methods should be made compulsory by the state, or left entirely to the personal choice of the individual….
“The Wellcome Centre regularly cofunds the research and development of vaccines and birth control methods with …. a foundation (name withheld) that actively and admittedly engages in population and reproductive control in Africa and South Asia by, among other things, prioritizing the widespread distribution of injectable long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs).
The Wellcome Trust has also directly funded studies that sought to develop methods to ‘improve uptake’ of LARCs in places such as rural Rwanda….’ LARCs afford women in the Global South ‘the least choice possible short of actual sterilization.’
Some LARCs can render women infertile for as long as five years, and, as Levich argues, they ‘leave far more control in the hands of providers, and less in the hands of women, than condoms, oral contraceptives, or traditional methods.’…
Slightly modified and rebranded as Jadelle, the dangerous drug was promoted in Africa… Formerly named the Sterilization League for Human Betterment, EngenderHealth’s original mission, inspired by racial eugenics, was to ‘improve the biological stock of the human race.'” (“Exploring the Oxford-AstraZeneca Eugenics Links”, Mercola.com)
So, how does “eugenics” factor into the creation and distribution of the mRNA vaccine? Is there a link or are we grasping at straws?
We can’t answer that question, but a recent article by Mathew Ehret at The Off-Guardian provides a few interesting clues. Here’s what he said:
“The fact that the organizations promoting the rise of this eugenics policy throughout Nazi Germany and North America included such powerhouses as the Rockefeller Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and the Human Sterilization League for Human Betterment… which have all taken leading roles in the World Health Organization over recent decades is more than a little concerning.
The fact that these eugenics organizations simply re-branded themselves after WWII and are now implicated in modern RNA vaccine development alongside the Galton Institute (formerly British Eugenics Association), Oxford’s AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the…. Foundation should give any serious thinker pause as we consider what patterns of history we are willing to tolerate repeating in our presently precarious age.” (“Nazi Healthcare Revived Across the Five Eyes: Killing Useless Eaters and Biden’s COVID Relief Bill”, The Off-Guardian)
We’ll end this piece with an excerpt from a 2010 article by Andrew Gavin Marshall at Global Research
who presciently noted that:
“Eugenics is about the social organization and control of humanity…. (particularly) population control….
The ideas of Malthus, and later Herbert Spencer and Charles Darwin were remolded into branding an elite ideology of “Social Darwinism”, which was “the notion that in the struggle to survive in a harsh world, many humans were not only less worthy, many were actually destined to wither away as a rite of progress. To preserve the weak and the needy was, in essence, an unnatural act.” This theory simply justified the immense wealth, power and domination of a small elite over the rest of humanity, as that elite saw themselves as the only truly intelligent beings worthy of holding such power and privilege.
Francis Galton later coined the term “eugenics” to describe this emerging field. His followers believed that the ‘genetically unfit’ “would have to be wiped away,” using tactics such as, “segregation, deportation, castration, marriage prohibition, compulsory sterilization, passive euthanasia – and ultimately extermination.”… Sir Julian Huxley was also a life trustee of the British Eugenics Society from 1925, and its President from 1959-62. … “Huxley believed that eugenics would one day be seen as the way forward for the human race,” and that, “A catastrophic event may be needed for evolution to move at an accelerated pace.”…. It is much the same with ideas whose time has not yet come; they must survive periods when they are not generally welcome.”
The 21st-century technologies are so powerful that they can spawn whole new classes of accidents and abuses. Most dangerously, for the first time, these accidents and abuses are widely within the reach of individuals or small groups. They will not require large facilities or rare raw materials. Knowledge alone will enable the use of them…. I think it is no exaggeration to say we are on the cusp of the further perfection of extreme evil, an evil whose possibility spreads well beyond that which weapons of mass destruction bequeathed to the nation-states, on to a surprising and terrible empowerment of extreme individuals.
…. Due to improved techniques the elite will have greater control over the masses; and because human work will no longer be necessary the masses will be superfluous, a useless burden on the system. If the elite is ruthless they may simply decide to exterminate the mass of humanity. If they are humane they may use propaganda or other psychological or biological techniques to reduce the birth rate until the mass of humanity becomes extinct, leaving the world to the elite….
A horrifying vision indeed; but one which builds upon the ideas of Huxley, Russell and Brzezinski, who envisioned a people who – through biological and psychological means – are made to love their own servitude. Huxley saw the emergence of a world in which humanity, still a wild animal, is domesticated; where only the elite remain wild and have freedom to make decisions, while the masses are domesticated like pets. Huxley opined that, “Men and women will grow up to love their servitude and will never dream of revolution. There seems to be no good reason why a thoroughly scientific dictatorship should ever be overthrown.” (“New Eugenics and the Rise of the Global Scientific Dictatorship”, Andrew Gavin Marshall, Global Research)
We must ask ourselves whether the current mass vaccination campaign is a science-based effort to relieve sickness and disease or a fasttrack to a dark and frightening dystopia conjured up by evil men seeking to tighten their grip on all humanity?
This is exactly what is happening. The question is who will stop them. I see very little resistance.
Check out this link about the South African variant defeating the Pfizer vaccine.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/real-world-israeli-data-shows-south-african-variant-better-at-bypassing-vaccine/
It’s biblical, man. Mark of the Beast. End of Times. At least we know who and what the Beast is now.
I thought this was interesting…..
St Vincent residents who have not had their Covid jabs are BANNED from being evacuated onto cruise ships after two volcanic eruptions on the Caribbean island, PM announces
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9458673/Only-St-Vincent-residents-whove-Covid-jabs-evacuated-cruise-ships-PM-announces.html
This article is long on vituperation and unsupported innuendo and very short on facts. it regurgitates the usual misconceptions about Galton and the eugenicists. The population of the Earth has risen from 1.9 bn to 7.8 bn in the last 100 years and shows little sign of stopping. So much for the eugenicists!
Whitney seems totally unaware of what Steve Sailer calls “the most important graph in the world” – the massive and continuing rise of Africa’s population, outstripping all others. This is even the case in North Africa. Egypt had 40 million people in 1975, now it’s over 100 million. You would expect that if the eugenicists intended to depopulate a significant proportion of the Earth, they would be starting in Africa. If they have, it has been completely unsuccessful. COVID has caused very few deaths in Africa.
COVID is a minor health threat, and ,accordingly, vaccination is not sensible, especially as these vaccines have not been clinically proven. Here in Britain, for example, several hundred people have died since December after being given these vaccinations. However, this does not remotely equate to depopulating a significant proportion of the earth.
COVID is a minor health hazard, whose potency has been grossly exaggerated by the Globalists and their political and scientific minions. The aim was to create Lockdown and thereafter promote the Great Reset. However, the latter shows little sign of being implemented , even in Western countries.
Elsewhere, it is completely ignored.
Instead of the Great Reset, Lockdown is hastening Western economic depression and collapse. COVID is a “political” disease, and not an attempt to depopulate a significant part of the Earth’s population, with or without the aid of the vaccinators.
Wow,thank you for a most excellent article.
It all comes down to your query in the last line.
Chances are that both are in play.War and peace,
love/hate,rich/poor,white/black and smart/dumb.
We call this dual ism for a reason,it works…
good cop/bad cop,divide /conquer,kill/be killed.
A better question might be,is this what we want?
Are mask wearers sucking in fibers and contaminants from the masks that may cause long term lung damage? Remember ‘mesothelioma’?
————-
Can it all be happening even sooner than predicted? A handful of very brave researchers had warned about ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement), a well-known syndrome for some past, failed Covid vaccines. This information is well-known. Is the the hokum about “The Variants” just a cover for the start of ADE? Is there another explanation why nations with high percentages of vaccinations have begun to experience meaningful uptick in cases? Yeadon’s courageous comments about his well-informed theories, earned in a successful 32-year career are a gift to any thinking person who has not yet succumbed to the unending “Jab”-erwocky.
In recent years, we have heard no end of “researchers” tell us about the “millions of years” that our evolutionary path has provided for humanity’s physical, psychological, and social needs that enabled our survival to present day. Quite amazing, isn’t it, that we hear nothing now about such “science” as relates to the amazing miracle of the human immune system that now must be helped along by experimental, not-fully-tested, hurried, first-time-ever solutions to a virus, fatal in essentially, only a half of one percent of cases, and largely so to the most chronically-ill persons on the planet?
Thanks to Mike Whitney, Ron Unz and the UR team for having the stones to publish this and similar stories in their herculean public service.
We are all Jews today, in the eyes of the Nazi eugenicists of our time…
Well, the first job the CIA got was to “scare the hell out of the American people” and they didn’t infiltrate the newspapers, television networks, universities, unions and (last and least) the political parties for nothing. They just collected some new tricks.
Since they had the unions and universities locked in before the 1950s, I’m sure they’ve gotten the rest under their belts since then.
No need for gloom and doom though.
As BLM and trannys have been overbearing to the point even former liberals are fed up, the covid thing is about do for a hose job too. Since agents love posing as protest leaders, look for some familiar faces to be out in the streets. Pay attention. Take lots of pictures. Expose the phonies so the truth gets a shot at a big audience.
It might very well be make or break summer for the Big Flu. Time to call their hand.
I didn’t see evidence to back up the claim that this vaccine causes infertility.
““A catastrophic event may be needed for evolution to move at an accelerated pace.””
Now where have I heard that before? Oh yes:
PNAC: “absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor.”
I have no problem accepting the idea that elites are profoundly evil & willing to liquidate a huge percent of the current world population.
Whether the current covid 19 Vac’ drive is the means of such liquidation — well, I’ll watch developments & keep an open mind.
Recent stats of vaccine-related deaths and injuries
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/5365-dead-238949-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
I guess it’s not a dystopia if you are dead or one of the surviving elite.
and
Shall I be the first helpfully to fill in the above ellipses? Very well: The Bill & Melinda Gates (Foundation)
“And while we might not have conclusive, rock-solid proof of criminal activity, there is voluminous circumstantial evidence to support the claim. ”
The evidence is now a little stronger than merely “circumstantial”, Mike.
Please view ” World Shocked By SPARS 2025-2028 Document” an Alex Jones expose of the fact that a 2017 official document release outlines plans to be carried out in the years ’25-’28, which _exactly_ mirrors/”predicts” what is happening across the world _right now_:
https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0/20210403-EMERGENCY:4
Regards, onebornfree
Depression and collapse are the prelude to the ‘Great Reset’. No one would ever choose the reset voluntarily, so the survivors of the coming collapse will be forced into it.
Another ringer from Mike Whitney! He’s on a roll.
For those of you who don’t yet know: Julian Huxley was the cousin of Aldous Huxley, author the classic dystopian novel Brave New World, which detailed the plans of the élite for an eventual great reset more than 90 years ago.
I take neither side of the debate. Had I not already had and (thankfully) recovered from COVID, I do not know whether I would take the vaccine. Probably not. Not for now.
However, your article seems to consist of a heap of panicked assertions, founded upon premises I do not grasp. I am not in the market for mere panic. If you have a reasonable argument to advance and can advance it tolerably concisely, I am listening; but this article advances no such argument as far as I can tell.
It is not your fault that our élites have demolished public trust. Nevertheless, I am unsure how your article helps the situation.
Apparently, CNN has a lot of info about about the coming genocide.
Just from these 2 short articles one can learn the following:
1. For the cabal we are just a cattle herd (see the picture).
2. 70% percent of the herd is very dumb and is already taken care of.
3. The remaining 30% has to be scapegoated and intimidated.
4. Those who don’t respond to intimidation should be disarmed first and subdued later.
5. Once the herd is vaccinated, a tsunami of deaths is expected.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/11/opinions/voting-for-vaccine-opinion-column-galant/index.html
https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-updates-04-06-21/h_ef1d68e4329b585a0a4a15767365abfb
Don’t call me a conspiracy theorist, I just read CNN online ☺.
Thank you for the ‘heads up’.
For those that can’t stand to listen to Alex Jones for more than a few minutes, I suggest work done much earlier by The Last American Vagabond:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/spars-pandemic-2025-echo-chambers-vaccine-opposition/
The original SPARS document is available here:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Yeadon is absolutely right. This state is a criminal enterprise and an enemy of all mankind. There is nothing it won’t do to preserve its impunity.
Lots of people who see the US government as pervasively violent and genocidal recoil from the thought that US genocide could involve banned biological weapons and toxins. Even though we know that the USG is an inveterate user of banned biological weapons and toxins. Even though we know the US government’s banned biological weapons and toxins have killed Americans (remember AMERITHRAX?)
We will find that the military/civilian command structure of the US carried out a plan and conspiracy for war (Nuremberg Count 1) that incorporates both the introduction of SARS-COV-2 and the coerced medical experimentation of the response (Nuremberg Code, breach of Article 1.)
BWC verification has documented the development of SARS-COV-2 at UNC at Ralph Baric’s lab. The US government response is substantially directed by AMERITHRAX perps including Kadlec at HHS and NIAID cutout Zack. Avril Haines directed the planning at Event 201. We know who we need to send to Khabarovsk II to get hanged.
This is where the reader might wish to pick up a copy Frank Herbert’s* 1982 novel The White Plague. It’s prescient to a degree, esp. in it’s treatment of governmental reactions to a crisis. Here’s a Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_White_Plague
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ThE+WHITE+PLAGUE+HERBERT&t=ffab&ia=web
Watching all of this pandemic kabuki, The White Plague repeatedly keeps coming to mind, esp. – spoiler alert – the scene where pharmaceutical executives are burned at the stake by angry mobs.
For you consideration, it may be worth you while.
Just a thought.
VicB3
*If the author’s name doesn’t ring a bell, he’s the one who wrote the Dune series, so he’s hardly a nobody.
‘The population of the Earth has risen from 1.9 bn to 7.8 bn in the last 100 years and shows little sign of stopping’.
Birth rates are falling everywhere and are below replacement in most of the developed World. Even a country like India has a very rapid fall in birth rates. This data is easy to find.
Yup, 90% of people I know are fully on board, their faces devolve into the 6-mile stare when you try to pass on the kind of information contained in this article.
‘Instead of the Great Reset, Lockdown is hastening Western economic depression and collapse.’
But that’s the whole point! Such collapse is required before the GS can be implemented.
Keep up the great work Mr. Whitney, be like a dog with a bone on this.
One aspect I think you should hammer home in every single article that mentions the word vaccine is that the COVID “vaccines” are not really vaccines in any definition of the word. They all do one, and only one, thing: they co-opt your body into producing foreign ‘spike’ proteins. When you understand that, then the rest makes sense. Then you realize why “vaccinated” people die of covid. Then you realized why “vaccinated” people can spread covid and churn out variants. Then you realize why the masks will never come off and why the pandemic will never end.
Here’s a good article with 18 reasons not to get the jab:
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
Missing from that is what is currently at the ‘tip of the rabbit hole.’ One scientific paper has come out speculating that the spike proteins caused by the “jab” could have a “prion” effect in the body, prions being foreign proteins that get into the brain and cause what’s commonly known as “mad cow disease.” Just speculative at this point, but a few people have already had these types of reactions from the shot (uncontrollable shaking). That’s the thing about releasing an untested experiment on the human race, we simply don’t know what the long term effect will be. But be a good little boy and sign up for your jab, or we won’t let you go on holiday anymore…
Not gonna work long term, even if mass depopulation or whatever happens.
Mostly because everyone involved is hilariously old, and their kids are… Well, look at Hunter Biden. This is a general rule that applies to all of them.
Plus, if it really is a sterilizer, then westerners shouldn’t be afraid. Unless the selection is deliberately to create an idiotic populace.
Either way, should have gone with Sputnik. It creates the most butthurt among (((them))) so you know it’s good.
History works more as a spiral or a spring – it keeps moving forward, but when viewed from the top or bottom, it’s just spinning in circles. There’s not going to be some end of history eternal enslavement end-game, just a pitiful attempt to take control, and then the inevitable collapse.
Funnily enough, a great reset will happen… Except they’re the ones who will get screwed the most.
Here across the pond are the vaccine death statistics from the National Vaccine Information Center as of 4/1/2021
See: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19&DIED=Yes
Over 1,700 out of the 2,342 that have died are in the 65 years and older group. This is why I will not take the inoculation of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson experimental gene therapy drug.
Covid is a hoax. The syringes are filled with tap water. The passports are real.
Pure evil? Maybe, in a literary sense. I guess one has to look at this historical development of Western science and medicine to really come to a definitive conclusion.
My take (fwiw from a decades long engineer): Western science seemed not to have investigated nature and human beings as anything other than disconnected mechanical objects, which mankind has the ‘god given’ right to control and manipulate. This is opposed, say, by Daoist/Buddhist (perhaps Indian religions as well, I’m not competent to say due to lack of knowledge), which looks at everything as an integrated, organic whole, consisting of matter, energy and consciousness.
For me, the latter view resonates more strongly, but in my Western reality I am forced to accept the former view even though it appears to have serious shortcomings (even given Western medicine and science is very good at physical things like broken bones).
So perhaps the issue isn’t ‘evil’, but rather a case could be made for science/medicine based on a form of ‘barbarism’ vs. ‘contemplation and experiential’ efficacy. Because the world’s ‘violence’ structures are controlled by the West, every other organization/entity has to use the same ‘barbarism’ based science/medicine philosophy to protect themselves. (For anyone interested, an easy to understand text on the latter school of thought would be the book Heavenly Streams, Mitchell.)
Moving on, I’d like to offer an alternative view on the vaccine roll-out, this being that it’s possible it’s a ‘proof of concept’, which requires modification for a later, more devastating roll-0ut (e.g. SPARS 2025-2028). It’s possible that the vaccines were rolled out in batches where the a known quantities of ‘active’ doses were included with the rest being placebos. This would allow a probabilistic analysis of the ‘depopulation potential’ for future planning. When one looks at the vaccination vs cases/deaths graphs provided by Gilad Atzmon (https://gilad.online/writings/2021/4/10/everything-you-need-to-know-about-israel-and-its-mass-vaccination-campaign) and consider the rollout was based on vaccination of specific age groups in a relatively systematic manner, one could easily see how there would be an increase in deaths (but not too much), then the trend would die out rather quickly. Just my opinion based on observations and current media narratives …
When I try the hyperlink from the above article:
“Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.”
I get: “about:blank#blocked”
However, I can access the article with this link
More than a decade and a half ago I observed in a website called “Lewisnews” that, the reason why the world’s global economic authority mathematically seems cluelessly oblivious to the hopelessly massive debt being shuffled among its most exposed national empires is that, to the technological masters of a still not-quite-on-line-yet infrastructure of species-specific overwhelming bio-dieback, FOR THE NEXT SHORT GENERATION (+/- 10 years), the $500 trillion global debt doesn’t really matter when the dieback apocalypse wipes out 90% of the Earth’s bamboozled property owners encompassed within 95% of its debt-laden and doomed “idiotcrasy” consumer class. Then your “Great Reset” tyrant will seize possession of a Satanically depopulate planet.
The only thing that can stop this is either either a mile-side asteroid strike or a super volcano (or perhaps both).
DanD
The idea behind the vaccines is to get everyone into a centralized, digital database, for easier control and surveillance. They don’t want the most gullible to die, as they make the most useful slaves.
They mean to accomplish the depopulation by instigating an existential war between deluded christians and “the forces of the Anti-christ”, not by vaccines,
It is explained in Albert Pikes letter to Mazzini – here are the relevant parts:
“During the Second World War, International Communism must become strong enough in order to balance Christendom, which would be then restrained and held in check until the time when we would need it for the final social cataclysm.””
“Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.””
(whole letter here: https://themasonicleader.com/albert-pike-and-the-3-world-wars/)
You are dealing with Luciferians – worshippers of naked power and knowledge – very intelligent, very cunning, and very deluded predators. They exploit every hope of and fear of the human heart, if they can get away with it.
The Book of Revelation is not a prophecy, it is an account of the inner experiences of St. Paul, a highly advanced mystic.
It is being used as a template by the Jesuit Hierarchy and evil Protestant elites (who are actually Luciferians) to fool unwary christians. into the scenario that Pike lays out.
“The Kingdom of God is within you”, Jesus said. He did not say: “The Kingdom of God is in the Bible”
The good news is that they are damnably deluded. No matter what else, things will not turn out as they have planned. They do not understand Reality.
For a great contemporary perspective on God, visit the site of Les Visible – the greatest American prophet:
http://www.visibleorigami.com/2021/04/in-utter-darkness-composed-of-absence.html
Alternatively, the vaccine is for a yet contained deadly virus. Only the unvaccinated will be smitten when it is released thus reducing the world population by 30%. Plausible denial is prima facie. It is estimated 30% will refuse the Covid19 vaccine.
Vira of such a high mortality quickly fizzle out, and do not spread much, because they incapacitate and kill their hosts.
The best strategy for a virus is to be very contagious, and very mild (to most) – such as Corona. In that way, it has the highest chances of spreading a lot, and eventually become endemic, thus ensuring its continued propagation.
It’s the fear of “variants” that will drive acceptance of the “booster” shots which will deliver the lethal genetic code: code for liver disease, kidney failure, cancer, whatever the current generation of “Nazi doctors” decide is the best way to dispose of surplus people like you.
That’s the theory, anyhow.
My first thought on Covid was that it was a WMD designed to rid the world of unproductive old folks like me. But Yeadon argues that is was a set up for a more nuanced genocide by pseudovaccination: i.e., targeted intervention with genetic material to take out who they want, how they want, when they want.
And Bill Gates is loving it.
Yikes, this should make you think twice as to whether getting the vaccine passport is worth it!
mRNA vaccines may cause your body to churn out PRIONS that “eat your brain”
At this point in time, any goyim who suddenly sees the light about population reduction and vaccination but does not name the jew is almost surely a limited hangout. Anybody who not only cannot see the connections between Jewish Power, Jewish Racial Supremacism and fake jewish claims about Mengele, 6 million gassed and cremated jews and the holohoax is not only a limited hangout, but a moron. Anybody who just now starts blathering on about vaccines and population reduction but has not yet realized that 2 passenger jets cannot blow apart 3 massive skyscrapers is a blithering idiot.
Mike Yeadon is a poster boy for how brain damaged “scientists” today have become. Not only are they brain damaged, they have sold their very souls.
Sounds like psy-op. There is no question that the elites are playing both sides of this.
The more fear people feel (doesn’t matter what kind), the easier it is for them.
They are predators. They enjoy making people afraid, even if only of ghosts and shadows. We have to be brave.
We are all Ethiopian Jews?
Julian and Aldous Huxley were brothers.
Their grandfather, Thomas Huxley, was Darwin’s ‘Bulldog’ who provided a spirited public defense of Darwin’s evolutionary theory, which Darwin could not do himself due to chronic illness and his non-confrontational personality.
Yes indeed, the data is very easy to find. But you’ve obviously not been paying attention. For your education, here is the Most Important Graph in the World.
https://www.unz.com/isteve/2019-most-important-graph-in-the-world/
Here is a link to a CNN article posted on Antiwar.com today about the percentage of Marines that have declined the shot:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/09/politics/marines-coronavirus-vaccines/index.html
The article mentions that the military cannot make the shots mandatory at the present because they can only administer them under the emergency use authorization from the FDA.
Quoting the final paragraph of the article:
“Last month (March), a group of Democratic lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to issue a “waiver of informed consent” to make getting vaccinated against Covid-19 mandatory for all US military service members, writing in a letter that “disinformation and vaccine skepticism” are influencing service members to opt out of being vaccinated.
I hope the boys will be able to continue their resistance and bolster the ranks of those refusing to submit to this travesty.
I considered that possibility myself about the shots, but how then does one explain the resulting deaths and side-effects?
Economic collapse almost invariably involves political collapse also. State employees don’t get paid on time, and then don’t get paid at all ( present example, Greece ). The State’s capacity to subsidise the Welfare Class and other client groups diminishes and may dry up completely. Crime, especially violence, sky rockets. Armed militias and other armed political groups form and grow.
In Western societies, the enforcement apparatus of the State just isn’t powerful to push this through in normal times. During economic and political collapse, this will be even more true. Morale will be low, desertion high and rebellion likely.
If the Oligarchs and their minions think that economic collapse will ensure their rule and permit them to enforce the Great Reset, they are deluding themselves. They will be removed by military coup or rebellion, armed militias or other political groups. It is likely they will be executed and their assets seized, whether as a prelude to a civil war or not.
Well here’s a different bunch of actual facts, rather than opinions, facts that you won’t like, because they contradict your fondest illusions.
https://www.ianwelsh.net/only-zero-covid-worked-and-everyone-knows-it/
Vietnam has a population of 96 million and 34 Covid Deaths.
America has a population of 328 million and 550,000 Covid Deaths.
Australia has a population of 25 million, and 909 deaths.
The UK has a population of 67 million people and 127,000 deaths.
South Korea has a population of 52 million, and 1,752 deaths.
Germany has a population of 83 million, and 77,136 deaths.
Now here’s the thing, this has been known for at least 6 to 8 months.
You shut down everything except actual essential services until cases are essentially at zero. You track and trace. You quarantine travelers. Any outbreaks afterwards, you shut down the area, HARD.
You can avoid mass lockdowns ONLY if you track and trace furiously at the start, with immediate traveler quarantine, and local quarantines as necessary, along with a mask mandate and other such policies. (See, Taiwan.) Never let Covid get out of control, and no widespread lockdown is necessary.
This works.
Taiwan, population 23 million, 10 deaths
New Zealand, population 5 million, 26 deaths.
Sweden, population 10 million, 13.5K deaths.
The boys in uniform won’t protect you from forced vaccinations. Don’t count on anybody other than yourself. If you are not prepared to defend yourself and your family, you are fucked. Stop dreaming, and get real, for Christ sake!
The author’s skeptical view of medical terrorists who demand we all receive useless and potentially harmful injections is convincing. But his bashing eugenics is near, in spirit, to the hysteria of the lockdown-mask-and-needle fanatics.
He confuses eugenicists’ humane and practical program with its possible abuses and therefore imagines eugenics to be inherently tyrannical. Can improving the human body and mind through a little nudge toward selective breeding be abused? Of course. Tell me some social or medical intervention that cannot be abused. In principle, and with due oversight, eugenics offers a prospect of far more effective amelioration of human suffering than domestic and international welfare programs that almost invariably fail.
Those statistics are not scientifically sound. They include people who have died of terminal cancer, heart disease, and other fatal diseases. It is true that people with very compromised immune systems can have trouble with the Covid, but people with very compromised immune systems are usually just on the cusp of dying of other things anyways.
As long as health authorities count every mortality within 30 days of a positive test as a covid-fatality (the tests are also unrealiable), the numbers are utterly worthless.
It’s fear-mongering, pure and simple.
In England and Wales, every death within 6 weeks of a positive test is classed as due to COVID. Here, as well as in the US and elsewhere, people dying with COVID are being wrongly classed as dying from COVID.
Also, in these countries, the excess deaths method will not work. Because of all the heart and cancer surgeries and treatments cancelled, as well as other treatments of serious illnesses, the excess cannot be reliably ascribed as only due to COVID.
The whole Corona-thing is the most sloppy science I have ever seen. And that’s saying something!
A particularly nasty part of it is the talk of “long Covid”, which I am convinced is an induced nocebo-effect – caused by anxiety, stress, exhaustion, and a terror-propaganda-caused belief in the horrors of Covid.
The “long-Covid-sufferers” are essentially taken as hostages in a dirty power game, while the policies are spoken of as “protecting the weak and vulnerable”. It’s disgusting.
You fucking dunderhead. All you people are the same. Somebody tells you some truth you don’t like and you scrabble around until you find some lame excuse for saying the truth am not the truth.
So I guess the US and UK and Sweden are counting wrong, while Vietnam, Taiwan, and New Zealand are counting right. Couldn’t have anything to do with their intensive and well-informed and well-organized and well-administered response
Your “mis-counting” hypothesis is full of holes.
“For those that can’t stand to listen to Alex Jones”
Yup, he’s hard to listen to . But then again, reading/listening to most of the media is equally tedious. Jones does at least get some interesting guests every now and then. Thanks for the links.
Regards, onebornfree
Countries like vietnam are fudging to hide the failure of lockdown.
No, I don’t think so. If you are diagnosed with COVID and admitted to a hospital, you will be subjected to the “approved treatment” which includes a variety of immunosuppressant drugs. Most of these people suffer from the autoimmune disorders after that. I don’t know if they received their mRNA shots, but most likely they did and that would further damage their immune system. Double whammy from our caring health care providers.
Perhaps you’d name a few holes.
And while you’re at it, perhaps you can explain this:
In British Columbia, on May 6, 2020, which was the peak of the epidemic, as measured by deaths, 1450 new Covid cases were reported together with 189 Covid deaths.
Now, as we are reported to be battling a massive Covid second wave, something surprising has happened: while cases as reported on April 8, 2021 were up more than five-fold from the May 6, 2020 peak, deaths are down five-fold, to a daily total of 38.
So the ratio of deaths to cases has dropped from one in 7.7 to one in 210.
Sure looks like there’s something wrong with the counting.
I believe theRT_PCR test with 40 cylces is generally used in Canada, which suggests that what we are seeing now is not a second wave but an increase in the number of Covid tests with a test giving a huge number of false positives.
The high test error rate affects both “cases” and “deaths” but the former more than the latter, since the ratio of healthy to sick people being tested has risen since last year.
As Michael Yeadon argues, we almost certainly passed the epidemic peak in May 2020, and due to pre-existent corona virus T-cell immunity, as well as infection-induced immunity, we have now achieved herd immunity.
Essentially, its over, bar the bullshit and hooting by shills and frighteneed ignoramuses.
I would be interested in Ron Unz’s response to this article given how impressed he has been with the Wall Street Journal’s “careful analysis”.
Specifically Unz writes, in his 3/15/21 opus article:
I agree with your disagreement.
It has been argued that the spike protein may itself be thrombogenic. That would explain both long covid and blood clots induced by several if not all of the “vaccines.”
Having had what I believe was Covid in January 2020, I firmly believe that “long covid” is a thing. I was both physically and mentally impaired for a number of months following a nasty flu-like illness manifest in coughing, headache, fever and a prolonged period of congestion. It was definitely a lot worse than the Asian flu that I had a as a fifteen-year-old in 1958. (And since there was no flu reported in 2020, or so it is reported, what else could that infection have been but Covid?)
The problem is that there seems to be no serious resistance to the fake virus crisis. The large majority of people have simply fallen in line and accepted the narrative. No one is rebelling or revolting.
There should be mass protests against the lockdowns and masking, but no one is doing anything. They are just sitting compliantly in their houses and doing nothing. This lack of response by society is showing the Globalists that the people are ready for enslavement.
If the Oligarchs and their minions think that economic collapse will ensure their rule and permit them to enforce the Great Reset, they are deluding themselves. They will be removed by military coup or rebellion, armed militias or other political groups. It is likely they will be executed and their assets seized, whether as a prelude to a civil war or not.
I hope so. But my track record of hopes is filled with disappointments. For the past year, I’ve been hoping for lots of things to happen, and they never did. The 2020 election fraud was the biggest case of a forlorn hope.
The Globalists just keep winning every battle they chose to fight. Domestically, they have a long and unbroken chain of victorys behind them. They are well on their way to implementing the Great Reset. Nobody is doing anything to stop them.
I guess I might as well. I only glanced through the 5,000 word article, and it mostly seemed like typical anti-vaxx crackpottery to me.
That Yeadon fellow seems to be the main source, and someone in the anti-vaxx camp persuaded me to try listening to his long interview that was linked above and which has been getting lots of buzz everywhere. Here were my reactions:
Finally, I should add that although Yeadon has industry expertise, he seems totally clueless about evolution and how it works when he says that viruses can’t become more dangerous through mutations. Sure they can, as well as less dangerous. Mutations go in every random direction, so we’d expect to get variants of every different sort—more dangerous, less dangerous, more infectious, less infectious.
An example of what is known as damning by faint praise.
Yeadon was not only a Pfizer Vice President, but Pfizer’s Chief Science Officer. Moreover, Yeadon co-founded the biotech Ziarco that was sold for total considerations of around$1 billion. Why you would not have expected such an individual to be more than pretty solid is difficult to understand.
Not so. The number in the US is under 50%.
You throw numbers around as if there were both precise and reliable estimates of cases and deaths, but that is untrue. It would be tedious to restate here what has been stated many times elsewhere why the numbers are totally unreliable. But if you want to go by the excess death numbers, it is clear from the UK data that the second wave in that country was a figment of SAGE’s imagination, and that as far as deaths are concerned, Yeadon is correct in stating that the UK’s epidemic was over last year.
Sorry, it’s your claim that is “silly” or even “very silly” if the modifier you use adds anything, which I doubt.
To claim otherwise is to reveal ignorance of the principles of immunology and epidemiology. In particular, you are evidently unaware of the way in which pre-existent corona virus T-Cell immunity works to protect against Covid19. You are also ignoring the fact that, in the case of “vaccine”-dependent immunity, the unmodified 99.7% of the genome is most like the portion containing the spike protein gene, upon which the effectiveness of the mRNA “vaccines” depend.
Well if you’ve not heard anything about “vaccine passports” you’ve really not been paying attention.
And the potential that requiring people to show proof of vaccination in order to eat out, go to the theatre, travel by bus, train or plane, attend school, etc., would give to government a power comparable to that wielded by China’s totalitarian government with its social credit system. The danger of such a development is real and should it occur it would mean the abandonment of a free society.
Ron Unz is falling into the same trap the media and most people on earth seem to be in right now: everything is COVID now. All human illness and ailments are COVID, or can be attributed to COVID. All deaths are COVID.
Me, I believe in science (real science, not woke bullshit media science). So did Linh Dinh get a covid test? Was it a PCR test? If so, how many cycles was it set to? Etc. What do we actually know? The answer is nothing.
Instead all we get is sensationalist bullshit, just like in the media: Linh Dinh got REALLY sick so he must have had COVID (because everything is COVID now), therefore you should be really afraid of COVID or you might get REALLY sick like him, therefore you should probably get a mRNA vaccine right away.
Alternative story: Linh Dinh is crawling around some shithole country with poor sanitation and picked up one of the hundreds of different viruses and bacteria that accompany mankind, particularly in such countries, and it made him sick. This has zero bearing on your life.
What’s true? I don’t know. Signal to noise ratios have gone wacky.
It seems to me that we have two main narratives formulating around COVID right now:
(1) “The official narrative (TM):” COVID-19 is an extremely dangerous wild virus that came from bat-soup in a wet market, and the world is currently in a state of biological warfare against it. COVID-19 is to be avoided at all costs and you should desperately take whatever “vaccine” the government offers you because it is the only way to save yourself and return to a normal life. Who cares what’s in it, trust the experts.
(2) COVID-19 is a scam, basically the seasonal flu weaponized by the governments, media, false PCR tests, etc. The end goals are murky but surely sinister. World government, depopulation, global technocracy, corporate takeover, who knows. The “vaccines” are, at best, a money making fraud (somebody is making billions), and at worst a sinister plot.
The problem I have with #1 is that it involves an innate trust of the government. It means believing that yes, the government knows best, yes, the government is looking out for your own best interests, no, the government wouldn’t lie to you (except for your own good), and that you should trust the government to save you.
I’m surprised that after writing all the columns he has that Ron Unz is firmly in the #1 camp.
What Yeadon is referring to is something that I believe is a commonly held principle in virology that all natural viruses mutate over time in the population to make themselves more transmittable and less deadly, because natural selection wants viruses that spread themselves far and wide as much as possible. The virus that kills with 100% efficacy kills the first person it touches and never spreads further. So yes, deadlier versions will emerge, but not spread as widely and rapidly as the less deadly ones.
The only caveat is the possibility that COVID-19 is NOT a natural virus, and it did indeed escape (or release) from a bio-weapons lab, and that the government is not just lying, but lying about EVERYTHING. I do not discount this possibility either. But why then would I trust them about the vaccines?
This whole tiresome reset project does have a whiff of the Tower of Babel about it, doesn’t it?
AND THERE’S RIOTING IN THE STREETS ! Hold on a minute. That’s happening in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb and its all about another black guy getting shot by a cop—in this case a female officer who got so excited she shot him with her gun rather than the taser she was hollering about.
Seems like blacks and their various cohorts of supporters are about the only Americans who are showing much passion right now, but it’s about some minor miscreant “accidentally” or not…getting an undeserved shot by a possibly hysterical policewoman.
But how about those millions of compliant, complicit Americans who are so media-mesmerized and “on message” that THEY are NOT rioting in the streets over millions getting shots, with thousands dying from those vaccines. The mass of Americans simply do not possess the balls or tits to stand up and say ENOUGH ! We can’t BREATHE! This could be the big one and boobus Americanus are taking it like good little boys n girls.
Heck, I’m trying to figure out how they plan to roll out their fancy new digital spider web in the midst of a worsening semiconductor shortage and power all that new gear on their erratic green energy power grid. It just doesn’t add up.
My favorite part of the junk science gaslighting effort was all the autistic screeching from the MSM in March 2020 that insisted, absolutely insisted that Beer Flu viral material could be viable for a million years on the sunny seaside Spring Break beaches in locales like Florida and Texas.
Yeah, no.
I’ve tried to be apolitical or agnostic on the vaccination issue, but I’ve decided not to get the jab BECAUSE of the harping, badgering, paranoia of my (female) family members. They’ve threatened to forbid me from visiting them–they live in a different state–one which is on my state’s “discouraged” list. Defiance isn’t the most noble of motives, but I’m in reasonably good health, and most of the folks I know have either experienced COVID or gotten the jabs. Oh, well, I can always stay here until–if–this quasi-free-range Gulag is lifted.
True.
But, again, as I mentioned in our previous exchange, the assumption is that the hostile elite will survive the collapse.
But I think it’s becoming increasingly more obvious that they’ve gotten themselves in for a bit more than they can manage.
Besides, they’re not invincible. Far from it.
After Russia had been defeated and turned into subhuman commie kike slaves, they were sic onto Europe by demonic kikes and low IQ american goyim.
The result was truly tragic.
Bill Gates stated publicly and loudly that the “vaccines” are for depopulation — I believe him –why don’t you?– it was clear he wasn’t kidding and he gave numbers.
James Corbett on his site Corbett Report lays it out in a video right from their mouths that the “Elite” and their hired “Experts”/Lackeys have been publicly discussing this depopulation agenda for the Peons for decades now — it isn’t a secret — the fact that it is now fully operational after they have put in the ground work everywhere, put their “Experts” in all the needed places, and dumbed down the population thru “Education” and Mainslime Media propaganda — is no surprise to anyone who has paid intention and is informed — (you don’t seem to be in that category for some reason) — the CVirus and Medical Martial Law were the vehicles they planned and “gamed” prior to actually rolling them out…sort of like they knew it was coming somehow? LOL….
You should go thru this entire site https://www.corbettreport.com/
James Corbett predicted exactly what is now happening years ago because he actually LISTENED to what “they” (Rockefeller Foundation/Gates/Fabian Society et al) were saying and recorded them verbatim — again, they have not really tried to keep secret their depopulation plans — as Henry Kissinger, who is “one of them”, said the “useless eaters” need to go — so now they have put the needle in their victims arms and have an exit plan for those they long ago stated needed to be removed. These are the same people who have been financing both sides of wars for many decades as the late Anthony Sutton proved beyond all doubt — now they have a more effective population control method rolling out and they are profiting in the extreme — have you seen the money the Billionaires have made since CVirus appeared? It’s a winner all around for their Agenda and finances….
None of this is surprising to anyone paying attention, all of it is Satanic. (Bill Gates admitted he was a Satanist on CNBC in a 2019 Interview — he said that “Spells” didn’t work on him because he was a “Minor Wizard” — unfortunately most don’t know that “Minor Wizard” is a rank of Satanist. Ex-Satanist Wizard Zachary King has stated he worked with Gates and that Gates is a Satanist.
People, you, are in denial as to what is going on — what is going on is that “Elite”/Billionaire Satanists/Psychopaths are networked and working toward a goal they have been very public about — depopulation. The “vaccine” is how they will do it but they will soon kick in famine too, that’s on the way– remember I told you when it hits, it’s coming, you might want to stock some food up?….God bless you!:
Gates admitting he is a “Minor Wizard”/Satanist:
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/07/bill-gates-says-jobs-was-a-wizard-in-getting-staff-to-keep-apple-alive.html
Ex-Satanist Zachary King recounting meeting with Satanist Bill Gates:
https://padreperegrino.org/2020/10/kingfinalaud/
Like this is normal?:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/microsoft-releases-and-deletes-an-ad-with-elite-occultist-marina-abramovic/
Or this?:
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2020/05/11/one-of-the-things-satanists-are-required-to-do-at-a-certain-point-of-advancement-is-to-start-openly-manifesting-their-satanism/
This site is very good at showing that the “Elite” are very open as to their Agendas and use of “Entertainment” to push same:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusiness/eurovision-song-el-diablo-sparks-protests-for-its-satanic-message/
There are many examples of vaccinations being used as subterfuge for sterilization; Kenya, India, Israel, Tuskegee just off the top of my head.
Gates admitted he is a Satanist in a CNBC interview in 2019– “Minor Wizard” = Satanist Rank — see my comment above….
Your type of comment is useless in terms of accomplishing anything. Worse than useless. You don’t get that of course….Yeadon’s “brain damaged” in your world view — words can’t describe….
Name a Buddhist country who refused lockdowns, masks and vaccines. You’re full of shit and likely a Jew.
VAERS lists 81 spontaneous abortions with foetal death. Is that enough evidence?
By now, anyone that has paid good attention would realize that Ron Unz is a gov/state gatekeeper. Period!
As about Linh, IMO and experience (66yo well-traveler), he just got a bad flu while his body was exhausted after a year of wandering around the world in tense and under pressure from the criminal global “lock-down”.
Covid19 is a fiction created for a global plan. Sars-cov2 is non-existent. There is no scientific evidence that it exists (per Koch postulates isolation/purification).
I’m your age, and I have never gotten a flu shot.
I can’t remember the last time I had the flu or was even seriously ill.
What I do remember is when I and my whole family had the Hong Kong flu in 1968. Schools didn’t close. Government didn’t force businesses to shut down. Nobody wore masks. Life went on.
We all lived.
In 2019 there were 5.1 billion mobile users worldwide. All of them had a unique number and I have no reason to doubt that Mike Whitney was one of them. 210 million American have driving license and I am pretty sure one of them is Mike Whitney. But apparently the phone number and the DL number are not enough track Mike Whiney, so if he stay true to his professed anti-vaxxer beliefs he will remain free and not accounted for by the Evil Elite and will be able to broadcast (with the help of clandestine operator Ron Unz) to the rest of the enslaved humanity the truth that the Evil Elite wants to suppress.
I’ve decided not to take the vaccine and have become the black sheep of the family as a consequence. It doesn’t matter. I’ll never take it. I’ll sooner immigrate to Russia or even to the freaking Congo. I refuse to obey the lying liberal scum. I will never pretend their lies are the truth.
No one and nothing can stop the power of the state committing crime as long as people still believe in it, ironically, with fearful consent. People never want to hear about “Democide.” They deny it. Worst, defend it! Have you?
Anyone wishes to live without government, please raise your hand. Anyone?
Now you see that’s why!
The book of Revelation was written by John, not Paul.
This has probably been used on other planets as well. Earth doesn’t have the only ” Exceptional” life forms that needed some ” exceptional ” help from the evil ones that live here. and/or there. Or possibly, there is a cosmic event heading this way, and the population needs to be eliminated , before that Event happens. Too many bodies floating around would be a Virus – in itself. But this virus has shown not to be the killer , that would do the Job. But the vaxes could be. The Evil is surely running rampant in the world tho.
Another (very well qualified) expert voice on this hypothesis is Delores Cahill. She has had close contact with the industry side and the efforts to develop Coronavirus vaccines in the pre-Covid era. All efforts failed because of the prevalence of what she calls ‘pathogenic priming’. The body produces an excess of anti-bodies which, when the subject is eventually exposed to the virus proper, create a cytokine storm which greatly endangers the patient.
This is one reasonable theory as to how Yeadon’s ‘plausible deniability’ will play out : later in 2021 or 2022 a ‘variant’ will cause mass death amongst the already vaccinated. The blame though might well be directed toward those refusing the injections, as ‘transmitters’.
mRNA updates can be taylored to pre-figure future ‘variants’ in a perfectly hidden, perfectly controllable killing machine. Our immune systems have become a battle ground in a war against us all. I am looking at people around me, vaccinated people, and wondering if many of them will die in the next 18 months.
Stanley Johnson, Prime Minister Johnson’s father wrote a novel 35 years ago which basically ‘predicted’ what is taking place. He has been a vocal proponent of population control for decades.
Quite right. Covid is a minor irritant to healthy people. Unfortunately Britain (and the US) are unhealthy nations with high levels of obesity, heart disease, diabetes etc. For people like that Covid is a real danger.
As a side point, eugenics is a great idea. Offering money to the stupid – and compelling recidivists – to be sterilised would have a dramatic positive effect on the quality of life for everyone else. Like everything the devil is in the details.
Anyone starting a reply to someone who has made a fair and reasonable point with the three words you began with has not merely lost the argument but also reveals themselves as being deeply unpleasant and incapable of civilised discourse.
It is probably, like everything else in nature, a combination of several things.
Without doubt, the nocebo-effect plays a big part in the situation.
Telling people that they will be sick, and will have terrible, long-standing problems, will, all else being equal, greatly increase the likelihood of them experiencing this. Especially if they are easily swayed by emotions.
The nocebo-effect, together with its twin placebo, is one of the most solidly documented empirical facts in medicine. Indeed, those two are the reason that double-blinded experiments are considered the golden standard in pharmacology.
They don’t fit into the general medical paradigm, but you can be certain that they are there – and that they are taken into account both when testing medicine and when treating patients. Mind and body influence each other.
Fertility rate, total (births per woman) 1960 – 2018
World: 5.0 – 2.4
Regions:
European Union: 2.6 – 1.5
Central Europe and the Baltics: 2.5 – 1.6
Middle East & North Africa: 6.9 – 2.8
Sub-Saharan Africa: 6.6 – 4.7
Arab World: 6.9 – 3.2
East Asia & Pacific: 5.4 – 1.8
North América: 3.7 – 1.7
Latin America & Caribbean: 5.9 – 2.0
Countries:
China: 5.7 – 1.7
France: 2.9 – 1.9
Germany: 2.4- 1.6
Russian Federation: 2.5 – 1.6
Spain: 2.9 – 1.3
United Kingdom: 2.7 – 1.7
USA: 3.7 – 1.7
High income: 3.0 – 1.6
Middle income: 5.6 – 2.3
Low income: 6.5 – 4.6
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.DYN.TFRT.IN?end=2018&name_desc=false&start=1960&view=chart
The Globalists may be winning in America, but they’ve “lost” Russia and antagonised China. They couldn’t stop Nordstream 2 and the European States, not the irrelevant EU, have been trying to tentatively reconcile with Russia. Their adventurism in the Middle East has failed, and pull-out from Afghanistan beckons.
Globally, therefore, the globalists have failed. So it looks like America will experience Globalism in One Country. Like Stalin’s Communism in One Country, you’re not going to like it.
I seem to remember the press widely reporting the statement from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in spring 2020 (“CFR 3.4%”) without explaining the meaning of the difference between CFR and IFR.
The esteemed epidemiologist John Ioannidis has collated IFR studies from around the world over the past year and the rate comes in at ~0.15 %.
(https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554%5D
That is considerable lower than your “0.5% to 1.0%” which you seem to consistently and reflexively quote from a media complex which only a minority of very gullible people still trust as a source of reliable information.
You keep referring to the situation of the United States and steadfastly ignore the mortality outcomes in other countries which (e.g. Sweden) show very little variation at all from recent averages.
You misrepresent Yeadon’s statements (“he says that viruses can’t become more dangerous through mutations. ” – when he does not say this).
Why do you put “conspiracy theory” in scare quotes? It is a theory about a conspiracy, similar to theories that you have published and propounded yourself. Can we not get past the smearing of those who propose that there are people conspiring against our interests at the top of society ?
You resort to anecdote and cite Linh Dinh’s unfortunate experiences as a bolster to your arguments against (your pigeonholed category) of “antivaxx crackpottery”. This is not serious engagement with the volumous evidence of plans to develop a control society (e.g. the ‘Lockstep’ paper, Gates foundation work, UN Agenda 2030).
I think that you have lost credibility in this issue by ingulging in blatant resort to logical fallacy and dishonest rhetoric.
Maybe you are in denial ? Many are.
The black rioters are not “passionate.” They’re just doing what they love doing. It is their nature to be violent. They are destroyers. The black guy is dead for the same reason all the others like him are dead: He played a stupid game and won a one-way ticket to hell.
And as a bonus, we now have yet another illustration of why a woman shouldn’t try to do a man’s job.
Here is a related article well worth perusing.
“Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: How The Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months”
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-sherri-tenpenny-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months/
For background information about Gates, and Gates père, and their dedication to eugenics, this series of documentaries is excellent:
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
I’ve long expected that the elites’ plans for massive population reduction, the remedy for the ecological collapse of psychopaths who hate other people, would have to be bio-warfare. Nukes destroy property, and possibly life on Earth itself. After a year of watching the lies and the 100% Groupthink of the political, MSM and medical/BigPharma Mafias, I’m pretty convinced that this is not another trial run, but the real thing. And the mRNA ‘vaccines’ are probably the means by which it will be fulfilled. Possibly by mass sterilization, although that risks the serfs revolting.
Anyone who thinks that the USA is ‘free’ and China ‘totalitarian’ is so brainwashed as to be of no apparent use whatsoever.
The Great Reset will not cure the ecological Holocaust. Only a very great reduction in human population will achieve that.
“His followers believed that the ‘genetically unfit’ “would have to be wiped away,” ”
Let us hope for the Second Coming, in which the morally unfit will be wiped away, or more likely, allowed to die off from instant karma.
Let’s assume a covid vaccine is an engineered AIDS-like, slow-motion disease (some early reports claimed that covid is a mixture of coronavirus, HIV, and turbeculosis), which will really start killing a year from now.
Survivors will finally realize what it is only then.
Do you think that those survivors will gladly accept those who were in charge as their overlords?
If it is a reset plan, it is a faulty reset plan.
Surely such a ridiculous plot is going to collapse as soon as kidney failure rates, liver disease failure rates etc start going through the roof. I also struggle to believe that there would be no non-Nazi doctors, geneticists etc able to analyze the vaccine and expose the plot. Why go about mass culling in this brain-dead manner? Why not just take the simple route and bio-engineer a more deadly virus. Then you can pretend that Nature did it!
I am very skeptical of the official “statistics” about the Wuhan Flu. But surely if it was as deadly as CNN says it is, it would show up in total death rates. Even a stupid lifetime government bureaucrat like Fauci can tell the difference between a dead person and a live one.
Total US deaths in 2018 and 2019 were 8.7 per thousand. Total US deaths in 2020 were 10.2 per thousand. An increase of 1.5 per thousand is not a big deal. US death rates have declined since the beginning of the 20th century, but we saw death rates as high as 10 per thousand as recently as 1980. (This data is available on the CDC website, if you want to look.)
You’d have to be a gullible fool to believe that the Wuhan Flu was anything more significant from a disease standpoint than a slightly worse than usual flu season.
That’s completely wrong. Covid death rates are mainly due to the underlying metabolic health of the population and its median age. Populations with low rates of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other markers of poor health have lower death rates. Obviously things like population density and lockdowns have an influence on how the virus spreads, but those difference would have shaken out eventually too, had it not been for an effective vaccine.
i do not think that the current situation is created by enlightened individuals acting on the best of medical theory. So much so that I suggest you simply use the above concern as a working hypothesis and act.
The question really then is, “What can you do about it?”
It is very clear, and has been for a long time, that Ron Unz is a very unintelligent person.
Not only does the vaccine not work to protect against the Wuhan Flu, but according to the article the vaccinated are more likely to be reinfected. If this is true, this is more evidence of the perversity of this whole vaccine scheme.
You apparently have not noticed that in human populations individuals have a higher probability of death per unit time as they get older. Demographers and ecologists quantify the age-death relationship with what they call a survivorship curve; human populations have a Type I survivorship curve.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Survivorship_curve
So among vaccinated persons, the older are more likely to make up most of the deaths, i.e., die from natural causes. That is the commonsense interpretation of your 1700 out of 2342. If you could think straight, you would be focusing on the deaths of younger vaccinated persons to ask whether they represent excess mortality that could be related to vaccination.
Unz Review is a cesspool of illogic most of the time, and always among the commenters of articles of the sort Mike Whitney writes based on innuendo and unsubstantiated correlations.
I was tempted to say they crossed a line on Volcano Island but they’ve already crossed so many lines where do you even start?
I don’t think that the pharmaceutical industry wants depopulation or even economic collapse. Dead or impoverished people can’t buy pharmaceutical products? On the other hand, I could see a “forever program” of mandatory (if you want to leave your home) vaccines and three to six month boosters against hyped microbiological threats.
You need to understand the evolution of virulence better than you do. See this article:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Optimal_virulence#:~:text=Paul%20W.,sewage%20and%20Dengue%20through%20mosquitos.
SARS-2 reproduces in the nasopharynx during a presymptomatic phase, and during this phase people transmit the disease. Therefore, with ambulatory carriers, there is an opportunity for evolution of greater virulence during the symptomatic phase. That is where the danger exists of a more virulent and societally disruptive SARS-2 if the epidemic is not controlled.
While Whitney is as usual accurate in describing the process, he completely ignores the “why?”, or more specifically, “why now?”. It’s not like global finance, behind this scheme, has not been around for decades.
The “why now?” answer is resource depletion, specifically oil. Depopulation is coming even if somehow tomorrow usury disappears from the face of the Earth. The sandwich you are eating while reading this comes from oil, the animal feed, the grain, the transport from faraway fields and feedlots. The purpose of this controlled demolition is maintaining control through the process, hopefully in their mind producing a world with many less people within a strict feudal structure.
And I am the first to say that, if control is not kept, the consequences of declining oil will create unrest, warlords, and anarchy, with global financiers (even if they somehow started behaving humanely and honestly, which they can not do and have no intention of doing) eventually hanging from lamp posts.
Sub-processes are possible, such as replacing the most likely rebellious part of the world population (those with pale complexion) with a mixture of third worlders, but the main process is controlled depopulation. To keep pace with oil decline, halving the population every generation will do the trick.
Here`s a fact everyone needs to know & prepare for
A drowning man will try to pull others down with him. No one wants to feel they are a guinea pig if they have taken the vaccine.
So, the more that get vaccinated, the greater the physiological & legal force against the unvaccinated.
We see this now in Israel, an alt media journalist who refuses to be vaxed said it’s the population who are vaccinated who are the most hostile to him, he said his own neighbours would come out of their homes to cheer the authorities taking him away.
We see this with Vaccine passports where naïve, vaxed spiteful idiots are cheering their introduction on social media just to spite others, mostly strangers they never met before, “make them suffer” “ban them from public places” “jail them “etc. etc…
Willing to contribute to building their own techno prison grid & social credit system, bricking themselves from the inside simply to spite complete strangers they never met before.
Allowing some future official psychopath to have a lot of fun blocking parts of their life at will along with taxing and fining us.
Want an extra drink at the bar? Sorry you`ve exceeded your alcohol allowance for the week, transaction blocked. Want to buy a chocolate bar? Sorry your BMI doesn’t allow for it, transaction cancelled. Want to drive somewhere? you’ve exceeded your millage quota your car doesn’t start. Gov, say you need to be locked at home down for some reason? They just check GPS of these passports to check who`s violating. The future looks a nightmare even if these vaccines don’t harm us.
I recommend watching this short 15min YouTube video for a glimpse of our future.
Poor old Ron hasn’t yet figured out that by definition alone, these various Covid “vaccines” are not even vaccines at all, but untested, experimental drugs. 😎
And yet here he is, prattling on about “anti-vaxxers” etc. etc .
And so it goes….😏
Regards, onebornfree
The evidence is still largely theoretical. The virus spike protein has a distinct resemblance to the human protein syncytin-1. The fear is that vaccine-induced antibodies to the spike protein will also attack the syncytin. The controversy is over how similar the two proteins actually are. The vaccine manufacturers claim the similarity is not significant, while Michael Yeadon thinks it is.
The syncytin is intimately involved in the human reproductive process. It is present on both the sperm and the ova and is believed to be involved in the fusion of the two to make an egg. It is also present on the female placenta and is thought to be crucial for the attachment of the egg to the placenta.
Not processes you want to play around with without solid guarantees.
I agree with your assessments of Yeadon and of the pandemic generally. In a reply to Greg S.’s comment to this comment of yours, I cover the basic relationship between transmission efficiency and the evolution of virulence, which compels one to conclude that presymptomatic viral shedding makes possible the evolution of greater virulence during the symptomatic phase of the disease, a potential outcome that makes controlling the pandemic through vaccination the prudent course.
I have noticed that many thinking heads are worry about population explosion.
No need to worry.
God did set up the system that way that 95% percent of human population will perish.
That will happen because of Global warming.
I will explain later.
“What I do remember is when I and my whole family had the Hong Kong flu in 1968. Schools didn’t close. Government didn’t force businesses to shut down. Nobody wore masks. Life went on.”
The elites weren’t looking for a financial escape hatch in 1968.
You write:
You may be interested in my comment posted on his “Covid-19, Its Impact and Origins After One Year” article
Ron Unz is a very big brain number cruncher. His social statistics analysis of such phenomena as Hispanic crime, university entrance policy and a slue of other studies in his American Pravda series are nothing less than, to my mind, Brilliant.
Accordingly, last year when the statistics of Covid began appearing in mass media I looked forward to Mr. Unz’s analysis.
To my utter shock he was more mainstream than the mainstream. Well I thought its early in the data collection period and he hasn’t much to go on.
Well a year later, as this article demonstrates, he is still in the mainstream bag. That would be understandable if he has brought his quantitative acumen to bare on the mass media reports.
But as this article clearly demonstrates he is still in the mainstream bag and still wants for the critical statistical analysis of which he is capable.
Specific Mythological Issues
A brilliant social statistic methodologist; yet Mr. Unz does not find it necessary to comment on either the methodology of the Wall Street Journal reporters, CDC publicist or the “Human Mortality Database” produced by Max Rosen’s team.
In short, what is the raw data used to compile the comparative death statistics?
Is there, for example, a CDC database of yearly death certificates produced by certified officials? A database that can be accessed and analyzed by any researcher not affiliated with the WSJ, CDC or Max Roser’s team.
If there is not such a database, have the WSJ, CDC and Roser’s team used a random sampling method. What is that randomizing method? Again, what is that database from which the random sample was taken?
In either case, ‘actual comprehensive population database’ or ‘sample method’ what is the validity of the statistical conclusions?
Mr. Unz wonders about the method used by the “deaths by or with Covid” statistics; but, nary a word about the methods of the WSJ, CDC and Max Rosen.
Most importantly, the Covid issue is not JUST A MEDICAL issue. It is heavily ladened with nothing less than profound economic and political implications. All the more so is needed the hard core objective social scientific statistical analysis of which Mr. Unz is capable.
Yet, for fascinating reasons unknown, he joined up with the mainstream ‘lies, damn lies and statistics’ team!
The Great Reset will not cure the ecological Holocaust. Only a very great reduction in human population will achieve that.
———–
Prove you are a true believer Mumbles. Jump.
We want pics.
It is always a clue if strong language is used to gloss over real arguments and if one tiny part of a person’s arguments is taken to claim that everything else that person has said is wrong.
This PsyOp is working pretty well on many people. 9/11 all over again.
Maybe. But why is Mike Whitney fudging?
Just a slight amendment, I think: The theory is that the jab will turn the TDP-43 protein into its misfolded pathogenic prion form. The TDP-43 is a normal body RNA-binding protein, already there, ready and waiting to be transformed. It has been implicated in a number of serious brain diseases, such as Huntingdon’s and ALS.
‘Don’t take the vaccine unless you’re a medical risk of dying from the virus!’– Mike Yeadon
Covid-19 is deadly to the elderly (95% of the global deaths from the virus are over age 60. Over half of deaths are over age 80). The other 5%, the younger who die, have horrible medical conditions (cancer, kidney failure, uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, organ transplants…). If you are 80 years old and infected with SARS-cov2, you have a 1 in 6 chance of dying, and also higher chances of ‘long-haul’ effects. If young and healthy and under age 50, the scientific journal Nature (August 28, 2020) says you have almost ZERO chance of dying from Covid-19. Glucocorticoids and aspirin or heparins (as with Kawasaki Syndrome) along with supportive care (O2) is sufficient for treatment for the vast majority of those infected with serious cases (obviously vaccines are useless once infected, however NATURAL immunity probably has significant advantages over VACCINE immunity). Deadly for the Elderly, Covid-19 is the common cold/ mild flu for the vast majority of people. Many nations have handled the virus competently (worldometers.info/coronavirus/); the supposedly more advanced Western countries have done an unbelievably poor job, leading to speculations of their intent.
Many scientists have profound, but vague, uneasiness about where Covid-19 came from and where it’s going. The adamant bellowing that “this did not come out of a lab!” from arrogant bat coronavirus virologists and ‘experts’ is inconsistent with the science, but of course their livelihoods are at stake. While uncertain, a lab origin seems most likely. Intent is unknown.
As I understand it, Yeadon is arguing that the burgeoning infrastructure and process of needless (for most) vaccinations suggests to him that soon other “population control” gene products may be inserted in top-up vaccines, resulting in diseases, causing slow, natural-looking death or sterility. He thinks immunity will handle all variants just fine, thus there is no need for top-ups. (People who survived the much more deadly SARS virus in 2003-4 show pronounced T cell immunity to SARS-Cov2 proteins today).
Geert van den Bossche, a virologist and vaccinologist, has a more detailed and nuanced view. He too feels the vaccines will eliminate most infections and deaths from known variants for six months to a year, but that the massive antibody responses to the vaccines are so focused on a small set of viral epitopes (unlike natural antibodies) that an effective variant will inevitably arise, be selected and spread rapidly, and bypass the vaccine antibodies. Worse, those who have been vaccinated will have massive ineffectual antibody titers which will protect the new variant from natural immunity. Bossche says even the innate immune system, normally much less specific than adaptive antibody responses, will be geared by vaccines to make more interfering and useless immunity products to such new variants. Moreover, since EVERYONE is being vaccinated, not just the Vulnerable that truly benefit from the vaccines, Covid-19 may no longer target the Elderly, but rather the Vaccinated.
Since Covid-19 is a disease of the Elderly, countries with the youngest populations have no need for vaccines. If one looks at maps by age, all the youngest nations are in Africa (excepting the older northern Arab countries and South Africa). These are our future!
You’re right. It’s “amazing” how the actual virus has not been isolated after all this time.
Mike Whitney has gone full batshit. This is Prophet of Doom boilerplate.
Fifteen years ago it was Peak Oil. It morphed into climate change when electric cars and shale distracted people. Now it is Jews and plandemics.
Mainstream media doesn’t go near this stuff because it is unintelligible.
The government isn’t conspiring and lying. It is called public relations. Everybody is doing the best with what they got.
Or just maybe this is a counterfeit of the End Times.
So the real End Times era will be poo-poohed as being of no consequence by the insouciant masses.
Of course, I could be wrong.
But just a thought.
Disagree…there are much more oil reserves now than ever in recorded history. The concept of oil being a “finite resource” is fiction…
Far from being “fossil fuel”, hydrocarbons are not only plentiful but are being renewed by yet-unknown processes deep within the earth.
The term “fossil fuel” was coined in the 1950s when little was known about the processes by which oil is produced. Oil is “abiotic” in nature, as even depleted oil wells are “filling back up” from deep below the earth’s surface.
Oil interests are drilling wells at 5,000 feet, 10,000 feet, and 15,000 feet and deeper, and coming up with oil deposits way below the layers and levels where “fossils” were known to exist.
As Russia gained much expertise in deep-well drilling and coming up with oil deposits far deeper than that of the level of “fossils”, abiotic oil at extreme depths was actually a Russian ‘state secret” for a long time.
Not only that, but there are planetary bodies in which hydrocarbons are naturally occurring (without fossils).
“Peak oil” and “fossil fuels” are discredited concepts that environmentalists and others are latching on to, in order to display their hatred of oil being a renewable resource as well as to push prices up.
Follow the money.
I have no problem accepting the idea that elites are profoundly evil & willing to liquidate a huge percent of the current world population
The problem is most people simply can’t accept such a notion.
They believe in benign government and that truly evil people are generally only found in the likes of James Bond movies.
As humanism increases, so will evil increase. Of that I’m convinced.
Those who are driving us to the dystopian end will want to arrive in their lifetime.
Now why does that graph of soaring world population remind me of what the stock market looked like in the spring of 1929? Bought any tulips lately?
Gotta stop reading history…
I always thought it was Ringo.
So, serious question for you.
You had Covid. How ill were you during that time?
I know exactly 3 people who had Covid (I live in South Africa). All recovered. None were very ill at all. And this includes an 87 year old woman with heart and breathing problems.
Would appreciate your feedback.
Yeadon was a vice president and long time employee of Pfizer. He was pocketing shekels as reward for performing services for the one of the most evil pharma companies on the planet. He took blood money. Now he comes out with some wishy washy limited hangout proclamation that is so lame brained that it discredits the opposition to forced vaccinations. In fact, he even says that older people at risk SHOULD take the jew juice. He even states that vaccines are good in general, which they certainly no longer are after the judaification of the entire pharma industry.
He, a PHD “scientist”, is a discredit to the entire meaning of “science”, he was, and likely still is, a life long whore to the Pharma industry.
Mike, you left out the G word.
Gates money funds “health” organizations worldwide, in pursuit of Bill Gates’s delusions of grandeur and vicious, murderous obsessions. Fauci has been hustling Bill Gates’s lethal vaccines for thirty years, and Fauci’s NIH funded gain of function research at the Wuhan lab.
This future we’ve entered is not “evil.” We just don’t understand that the epoch has changed and we didn’t even notice until it was/is too late (as if we could have done anything to stop it). Old people like myself have to just stand aside and watch as if we’re at some form of entertainment we have no ability to decipher. Actually, it is entertainment for me to watch the goings on today than to take part because they’re not based on any type of “LOGIC” I can understand. Please excuse my use of the word, LOGIC. After all, I’m old.
Have faith in God, Life, Nature – whatever you want to call it.
Do your best, every day. Tell the truth, as kindly as you can. Hope, think positive thoughts, love. Eat well, get exercise. Relax some of the time, to recuperate. Do things you like, too, and learn to keep a good balance.
Good luck 🙂
All I know is that the Covid narrative is rubbish. I only suspect certain things are at play and with that in mind I will not be vaccinated, purely taking a rebelious position. In the end, it does not matter for me personally being old and infertile.
The direct inoculation of the human population suggests the elites need to speed up depopulation through sterilization, as well as extermination of the weak, fearing an uncontrolled backlash to the encroaching police state. It would be a serious mistake to pretend these events are not in the same hands as those responsible for 9/11.
In the aftermath of 9/11, a study by the USDA warned Congress that “terrorists” might cause the total destruction of the United States by pandemic disease inoculation of this country’s beef and poultry–in effect starving Americans to death, and they considered this possible because of the shallow pipeline, now made even more precarious with a second wave of CV-19 shut downs affecting processing plants. Not one member of Congress, but only a small handful of aides, showed up to the hearing, suggesting even back then that Congress is cheap, second rate theater, or as Richard Perle put it, a body of which Jews control all but maybe 5 out of the 535 seats. Naturally, they do nothing and never will since both parties are functions of Jewish interests and no other.
Rust pathogens destroying our wheat, corn, and other grain crops could easily be distributed in our farm states by Israeli or Chinese agents operating in the US with near-total impunity, thanks to the FBI. Stephan Lendman revealed some years ago that it was Israel that was busy creating biological weapons that target specific genetic groups with results so horrific they defy description, such as liquifying the target’s internal organs. A war with Russia and Iran would do nicely at this point, now that the CV-19 hysteria is waning, and give cover, as the author points out, to massive deaths among the population that can be blamed on biological attacks from Russia or Iran.
Foreign Affairs announced Israel’s secret negotiations with China going on for years behind America’s back, with the express purpose of forging a new bi-axial world order between Beijing and Jerusalem, further requiring dumping the US under the bus because, as Foreign Affairs gloated, Israel has no permanent allies, only future interests, in the latter case not least determined by that half of Israel residing in America marshaling genocide of the non-Jewish white population. About a week ago the Jerusalem Post more or less said the same thing about a NWO arising out of the alignment of China and Israel, which would seem to require killing two birds with one stone in a war between the US and Russia.
“the 6-mile stare ”
Thanks for that bit of humor.
Perfect!
The Beast is everyone who wears a dust mask in public. Pity the poor children.
You’ve got the roles reversed, mate.
“Linh Dinh is crawling around some shithole country with poor sanitation…..”
Spent an evening crawling around said country — Albania — with Linh. Wouldn’t call it a shithole. It’s in a pretty vibrant rebuild just 31 years on from communist dictatorship. Don’t see anything wrong with the sanitation — I’ve been drinking the tap water for three months without any adverse effects.
So I don’t think location is a factor, but lifestyle will catch up with you wherever you are. Linh and I had about five beers each, with some sausage and fries. Later I tossed some more junk food on top of it all. It was a great time — Linh is good company and every bit as willing to speak his mind as you might suppose — but at 70 and well-attuned by now to how my immune system functions I realized that such occasions are about a once-a-year thing at this point in life. Next morning I was over at the open air market stocking up on fruits and vegetables to get the acid-alkaline balance back in order. Haven’t seen Linh since, and it was 2-3 weeks later when he got sick.
So I agree — what Linh came down with doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with covid, which is as much of a mirage in Albania as anyplace else. There are a million bugs out there wherever you are, and if you go long periods without supporting your immune system one of them will bring you down for a while. That was a matter of common sense and common knowledge until transmission of the corona virus became the alpha and omega of human health 13 months ago.
That is because all local lords have their little gains! What they don’t see is, that they actually don’t matter, and in the end, they will also be on the loosing side!
That digital spiders web is primarily software. The hardware already in place is sufficient for monitoring and reporting. Your average smartphone is a perfect spy tool against you.
Know your enemy. Read the Screwtape Letters.
Anyone who still believes the ‘six million’ bunkum, should be forced to wear a mask over his face.
Not that evil is logical by any stretch, but it is really irrational for leaders of Western nations to want to practice eugenics on their own people, given the degree to which Asians and Africans outnumber European whites. It takes a whole lot of hubris to think you can reduce your population base while others increase theirs without any long term negative consequences.
‘Crimes Against Humanity’
International team of attorneys is led by German lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
(statement)
anyone who gets this vaccine is not a thinking person. They are simply people who believe anything their authority says, on the faith that their authority is not trying to harm them. . In other words, they believe their authority is a good god, who loves them and wants all good things for them, and therefore worthy of belief – like the real God.
The only difference between the two gods is that their god has been caught repeatedly lying to them.
Why send ’em anywhere to be hanged; hang ’em on the spot.
Just to express respect for Prof Mike Yeadon. Thank you, sir.
Same for others like him. Here’s one, Prof Dolores Cahill on dk tv.
“If a doctor in Australia prescribes Hydroxychloroquine he can get 6 months in prison.”
I am not a mathematician but it seems to me that 70% + 30% = 100%. Does it mean that not a single person would remain alive including the covid conspirators?
You forgot to list PR China, the most populous country in the world, which was the first to detect Covid-19 and its great success in keeping transmissions and deaths down. It looks like the Western countries (other than Australia and New Zealand) are just incompetent – God have mercy on their people.
Hasn’t happened yet in 4.5 billion years of earth history, even when atmospheric CO2 levels have been as much as 15 times higher than they are today.
Fortunately we live in a water world that dissipates excess energy in a very efficient negative feedback loop. When it gets hot, water evaporates and convection carries all that latent heat high into the atmosphere where CO2 is waiting to radiate it out to space. Meanwhile the condensing water forms clouds which block most sunlight from reaching the ground. Ocean environments never get above 30 degrees C as a result.
The only real danger is global cooling, which takes out millions whenever it occurs. as a historical record.
Unfortunately convection appears to be a taboo concept for global-warmists and religious extremists like you and Miss (not) Mulga, who brag that they have never set foot into a physics classroom.
Your reliance on ‘oil’ for your analysis is problematic.
Existing nuclear designs, although not the best, could be used to replace oil within a few years if the bureaucrats would let the engineers do their job without interference. Better nuclear designs currently in the developmental stages and some in testing would be even better as they offer to almost eliminate all the existing nuclear related problems. If the world wants more energy and to replace all fossil fuels, the tech is available to do that today.
There are too many human beings on the planet now with another 2 to 4 billion estimated to arrive in the next 50 to 100 years. A huge portion of the worlds population is getting more affluent and they want consumer goods, meat instead of vegetables, heat and A/C instead of ambient conditions, etc. The demand for food, housing, appliances and energy is skyrocketing and lets not forget water.
The low hanging fruit has been harvested and now we’re approaching material shortages or at least increased costs for materials that threaten to curtail what the populations of the world have come to expect as their earned right as they advance out of poverty. Waiting for the population curve to trend lower in 100 years because advanced economies are trending toward lower birth rates than the replacement rate isn’t realistic.
It’s quite possible that disparate segments of the controllers have all come to the same conclusion that eliminating people is now a goal. Maybe that’s also why the talk of war is escalating, another proven population reducer.
Johnny—–I agree. We always seem to be running out of oil and peak oil will be reached “next year” after which we all go back to riding horses.
I remember when the braying and bleating was all about global warming until people realized this was all rubbish. Then we had global cooling until someone said that was nonsense. Now we have “climate change”. Everyone has a shit and 4000 page studies proliferate every time the temperature in Timbuktu raises or falls 1 degree.
Yet, what with the icecaps about to melt and hence all coastal areas about to be inundated both Barack, Biden and Gore all have seaside mansions for which they paid millions. The dog shit salesmen know it is shit !
Bull you say ! That’s putting it mildly. The day governments cut all spending on climate change studies is the day all this hogwash will disappear.
You must have gone to a high end regular school where they taught Math the old fashioned way.
I guess you never heard that Math is racist and Ethno discriminatory. I guess you did not hear that Math will soon be banned from most if not all educational institutions. I guess you dd not know that……….oh never mind.
You are out of touch !
70% plus 30% do not equal 100%. It equals whatever the big tomatoes in authority say ! Hence it could be 125% or 90%. It depends you see.
You need to realize that Math is not an exact science. Ask BLM, ANTIFA, the Black Panthers, Sharpton, Jesse, Farrakhan and just about every Phd in even the most elite Universities and they will confirm what I say.
Andrew Anglin and Ramzpaul called it from the start.
None of the bullshit is about the “virus.”
It’s all about control.
I am typing with one hand while the other is raised. I have no clue if anarchy can work, but I definitely like to test drive it for at least a decade or two. Of course if the vaccines are delayed weapons of mass destruction none of this matters. I think the people in charge are that evil they would use vaccines as delayed germ cluster bombs if they have the technology.
I agree with your assessment on ‘fossil fuels’. Very few people know about this and hence they are easy to convince that oil comes from the bodies of dead dinosaurs and rotting vegetation.
However, you must admit that finding this oil is getting ever harder and more expensive. The natural replacement process for replenishing oil fields is not understood and appears to be slower than what the world would like. Further, burning ‘fossil fuels’ is probably their least efficient use. These are complex hydrocarbons that are better used as chemical feed stock for products. Using their BTU content is wasting a valuable resource.
Although I don’t think of CO2 as a pollutant or anything to fear as a byproduct of combustion, I do think that if there’s a better way of obtaining energy, we should be looking at using it. Human generated air pollution is real and the currently used fuels play their part. Polluting the ocean floor with blown out oil wells isn’t helping the planet either.
Solar should be on most roof tops where latitude says it makes sense. Off shore wind power sounds reasonable to me. For base load energy, nuclear is the only real option long term and Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Liquid Fluoride Thorium Reactor (LFTR) technology promises to be the safest and least polluting.
You are mistaken about ‘peak oil.’ Oil is abiotic. Check it out if you’re seriously interested.
One doesn’t need an advanced science degree to see that Unz is using this platform to try to set himself up as a big head authority. Now he is spinning like a top trying to recover from those ridiculous essays from a year ago.
They are definitely repeaters rather than thinkers. I don’t think their mindset is due to believing in government lies. Media and entertainers have bigger sway. Also it is due to the worship in education, which really isn’t about learning. It is more about…well… be trained like a dog to do a repeated trick.
I feel like I now live in a cathedral of woke, and my fellow boomer women have become the best and brightest of new age church ladies. Their second or third pussy addicted husbands have become actual sheep standing around the manger which holds a likeness Anthony Fauci. They are insane, but boy can they repeat their orders verbatim. Admitting to being wrong would be like admitting to being not very bright. They just can’t.
Rogue
I lived in Western Cape for some time and still have a lot of friends in Paarl, Wellington and Stellenbosch. I am in touch with one or the other every day.
Yet, not one knows or have even heard of anyone with Covid or for that matter any type of “flu”.
The whole thing is a lot of blasted kak !
In reply to 128, anarchyst.
We have had this discussion before (twice in fact). and I agree with you that there is far more oil underground than has been burned so far. But it is immature, unreachable, or both.
I had the pleasure to meet Gold (he of the abiotic hypothesis) in the 1990s. I remember that, seeing the venom with which he was attacked, I felt for the first time in my life that there was something fundamentally wrong with american academia. But whether the oil is abiotic or not, it matters not from a practical point of view, because it is unreachable.
In 2007 I was living in Brazil, and there was a lot of excitement about a huge find by Petrobras, right in front and north of Rio de Janeiro. To get to this huge field, all you had to do was build a platform over 2000m of water, drill another 2000m in rock, and 1000m through a salt formation, and it would be all yours. All data pointed to the oil being sweet, too. We are now in 2021 and the oil is still there. It will stay there because we can not build platforms over 2km of water. Platforms are for shallow water bodies, such as the North Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.
If you want plentiful oil, you will have to migrate to Russia. They have new plays in the Black Sea and the Arctic, both Russian lakes. And they have the ice breaking technology needed to work in the Arctic. No one else has it.
Meanwhile people are eating every day, and there are supply shocks in the economy: chips, th
sorry, this site is giving me trouble: supply shocks, business closures, and of course vaccines, economic desperation and what not. The unreachable oil can not contribute. We are going the way Whitney describes because the elites calculate that it is less risky this way, for them.
Mike Whitney has gone insane.
Also, note to self: Death is inevitable, regardless of other factors.
Yes, peak oil was a ruse, like Y2K.
Now is your chance to perform an act for the greater good of collectivist mankind Mumbles. Report immediately to your nearest soylent green processing center.
Cheers
Well, here’s a listing of TOTAL American deaths for the last few years, taken straight from the CDC website:
2014: 2,626,418
2015: 2,712,630
2016: 2,744,248
2017: 2,813,503
2018: 2,839,205
2019: 2,854,838
2020: 3,374,588
You’ll notice that the numbers are fairly steady until 2020 when they suddenly jumped by well over 500,000.
If I didn’t know any better, I’d almost think that America had been struck by a dangerous disease epidemic that year. But most of the commenters on this thread say that’s just nonsense and Covid-19 isn’t much different from the annual flu.
Apparently, before becoming a zealous anti-vaxxer, Yeadon had previously been claiming that Covid-19 wasn’t very dangerous and deaths would be fairly minimal.
The western countries (Australia and New Zealand aside), are not incompetent – what they are is downright CRIMINAL and FRAUDULENT in their attributions of deaths due to Covid.
Australia (population 25.5 million), has less than 1000 deaths.
80% of these deaths are from the state of Victoria (Australia’s second largest state that contains about a quarter of the country’s population).
That’s because the rest of Australia does not use U.S STYLE CREATIVE ACCOUNTING CHICANERY IN TALLYING COVID DEATHS, like the state of Victoria does.
In the rest of Australia we distinguish between deaths FROM Covid and deaths WITH Covid.
The state of Victoria was where all the egregious acts of state Covid-tyranny came from, that you’ve all seen in You Tube videos and such.
This is the state that had the severest lockdowns, the harshest curfews, the almost non-stop mask mandates.
The rest of Australia, other than for a few short periods (schools temporarily closed, non essential businesses temporarily shut, limited mask mandates), has more or less gone through 2020 like it did in 2019.
ie: most of us go about our business MASK FREE and we have one of the LOWEST COVID VACCINATION RATES amongst first world countries.
BOTTOM LINE : The 75 % of Australia’s population that does not reside in the state of Victoria has NEVER HAD a Covid problem – despite having significant numbers that have tested positive from the fraudulent PCR test.
That’s because Covid-19 NEVER WAS a serious ‘pandemic-worthy’ virus and many Australians (like myself), will never get the Covid vaccine after doing a Risk/Benefit analysis.
(The All Cause Mortality statistics show LESS DEATHS in 2020 than in 2019) for Australia).
The risks of taking an untested gene therapy (seeing as Covid vaccines do not meet the criteria of a ‘vaccine’) are ENORMOUS.
Meanwhile, the benefits of having the Covid vaccines are infinitesimal (and that’s being very generous).
That’s why a good many Australians are in no hurry to get vaccinated from a virus that (in our country) has LOWER MORTALITY than seasonal flu.
Now Mr Unz, assuming you’re also reading this, I ask you, how do you explain the fact that 75% of the Australian population was subjected to some of the LEAST RESTRICTIVE Covid mandates in the western world, where nearly all of us don’t wear a mask for most of the time (I and many others I know have NEVER worn a mask EVER during the entirety of the Covid Deception), and yet there are LESS THAN 200 deaths from all the states of Australia combined (excluding the corrupt state of Victoria) ?
The US CDC themselves said, several months ago, that Covid was directly responsible for only 6% of the deaths attributed to Covid overall.
The rest were either elderly or had at least 2 underlying serious health issues.
From the horse’s mouth.
Apart from which, I suspect even the 6% has been wrongly attributed to the ooh so scary Covid in many instances.
Why do they have to be mutually exclusive?
Both the US and China are miserable places to live unless you have tons of cash and connections- and you tow the Party Line.
Our Left is the CCP.
He’s ‘kind of’ right: covid is virtually harmless to the the healthy. However America is a very unhealthy nation, with high levels of obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. To people afflicted with these problems, covid is very bad news.
If you want to make yourself covid proof there’s no need to get injected with anything. Instead live a healthy lifestyle. It takes no extra effort to eat a salad with a drink of water rather than burger and fries with a coke. It takes some effort to go out for a run, but it’s worth it and it’s a very cheap form of exercise.
Is it too much to ask for people to be responsible for their own health, rather than putting the burden on others in various ways, some devastating?
Ron, I suggest you read my comment (# 172) as it applies more so to you than to the individual that I responded to.
although Yeadon has industry expertise, he seems totally clueless about evolution and how it works when he says that viruses can’t become more dangerous through mutations. Sure they can, as well as less dangerous. Mutations go in every random direction, so we’d expect to get variants of every different sort—more dangerous, less dangerous, more infectious, less infectious.
You are correct. A mutation can be more dangerous or less dangerous, more infectious or less infectious. But the more dangerous mutations will kill their hosts and cease propagating.
This means that when you look more than one step ahead, the more dangerous mutations disappear quickly. Why do you think Ebola does not takeoff worldwide? Why do you think HIV did?
Here is the BBC being truthful for once. 🙂
But what was a bad day to be a Viking in England was a gift for modern archaeologists. Over a thousand years later, 37 skeletons – thought to belong to some of the executed victims – were discovered on the grounds of St John’s College in Oxford. Buried with them was a secret.
When scientists analysed DNA from the remains earlier this year, they found that one of the men had been doubly unfortunate. Not only was he violently murdered – at the time, he had been suffering from smallpox.
And there was another surprise. This wasn’t the smallpox virus that we’re familiar with from recent history – the kind that was famously driven to extinction in the 1970s by a determined vaccination programme. Instead, it belonged to a remarkably different strain, one which was previously unknown, and silently disappeared centuries ago. It seems that smallpox went extinct twice.
The deadly viruses that vanished without trace
I live in Cape Town.
Much is made of deaths here in South Africa. However, a huge chunk of the Black population are HIV positive and also have tuberculosis.
Therefore, people are most likely dying from that because of a bad strain of flu.
The bad strain of flu being Covid, of course.
The virus is real – but the Spanish flu it is not.
The lockdowns, mask-wearing, social distancing etc is a complete pile of criminal crap.
Ah yes ! Another one who believes in the invisible guy in the sky !
You got that idea from that petrified book written by desert dwelling Bronze Age humans.
Like I say, if you take those beliefs to heart….you’ll believe anything.
a potential outcome that makes controlling the pandemic through vaccination the prudent course
Tell you what, you can have mine…
1. A disease is virulent and dangerous.
2. The vast majority of people exposed to a disease are “asymptomatic carriers”.
You can have one, but not both.
As much as it pains me…I agree with your comments on Covid
“God gave you a brain, start using it.”
Tyson Fury’s father:
https://www.thinkinghousewife.com/2021/04/im-a-man-with-a-fire-burning-within-me/
Yes, deaths have been minimal in most countries in Asia and Africa. Check deaths / million by country on worldmeter.com. How do you explain that?
YOU will stop them! If you and your family are to survive, you must do it. No one else can do it for you. “How?” you ask. By personal commitment to it. The usual methods of human conflict must be discarded. As exciting as it may be to resort to forms of violence it is counter productive. You must cultivate your intent (will if you like) and apply it to the task. We don’t need to know how it does it. It just does. Like turning on a TV, we don’t need to know all the engineering it takes to produce the message on the screen. We turn it on and it works, good enough. People usually don’t believe the incredible latent power they have exists. If you want to deny it exists or argue about it and die it will be up to you. If you want to apply yourself, you can live. Start simply by formulating a mental concept of some of the many who can be designated as “your enemies”. I don’t mean the neighbour you fight with or some useless minion at the DMV. I mean those in a position to kill you like Gates or the Rockefellers or the Rothschilds. Then you must adopt a personal mantra. What you choose is up to you but as an example you might pick something like “as I breathe I destroy my enemies”. By repeating this mantra in the back of your mind as you go about your day, you create a harmonic vibration that fulfills your desire. Things will not blow up. There will be no meteor strikes, but slowly and incrementally the transition will occur. The key to making it effective is to do it without malice or emotion of any kind involved. Be completely indifferent toward your enemies.
Also, there is a fellow called Harry Vox who has done a 3 part video series on SPARS on his Bitchute channel. The channel is called Unsafe Space.
why the very distracting music in the video?
its really tiresome getting to the message….
It’s the ‘Mea Culpa” moment!
When safely out of the limelight a ‘former malevolent’ conspirator divulges his previous sins in memoirs, knowing any legal action practically unlikely. Always, the timing of his new found self-loathing is the usual almost too late to really do anything… remember Robert McNamara?
BUT, all his statements are worthy of repeating, even though we all know that there are many more ‘withholds’ not said.
We are ALL Palestinians.
Since you are half naked, you are not included in this equation. With your superior knowledge of arithmetic, you will survive, I promise.
I wasn’t born yesterday, I know conspiracies exist. Certainly the CIA, NSA and State Department are capable of murder, torture, to further their erroneous beliefs in capitalism which are fundamentally just greed. We know Archer Daniels Midland conspired with the Japanese to control the price of a certain grain, and that ultimately the only person held accountable was the man who blew the whistle on them. We know that for decades the US military lied about the situation in Vietnam and that Daniel Elsberg faced prosecution for revealing that truth to the public, just as Julian Assange faces persecution today for the same thing.
It is certainly likely, though unproven and unlikely to ever be proven, that this pandemic was released from a lab. Namely, the Wonton Lab in China, whose personnel were trained by US bioweapons officials. Anthrax killed a few postal workers because of a crazy mad scientist in the USA. The solution, like nuclear weapons is to reach international treaties which shut these operations down. They are just another piece of the out of control military industrial complex. Not specifically designed to acquire your personal ID, which the Government already has, so you can attend school, go to work and retire.
The last pandemic can be traced to well-intentioned scientists funded by the Rockefeller foundation fucking up and spreading the disease. But this too was not necessarily a conspiracy, which requires deliberate intent. It’s far more likely to be another case of well-intentioned people fucking up and making a mistake.
“So mass vaccination is actually the pathway to absolute social control by a technocratic elites accountable to no one? Are we there yet?” NO, like the escape of Africanized bees, its another mistake, triggered by human error. Vaccination is the best path out of the mess we have made of this situation.
Look you paranoid dipshit, the alleged viral conspiracy you believe in started when the IRS required you to assign Social Security Numbers to your children, decades ago. It has nothing to do with this particular health crisis. Don’t do your duty, skip the vaccination, make everyone else responsible for achieving heard immunity by reaching approximately a 70% vaccination rate. Then you can feel that you “beat the system”.
But, let’s not pretend that you know the secret intent of Dr. Fauci to be sinister. Incompetent, possibly, more likely error prone, like the rest of us and especially Donald Trump. That’s not to say there are not sinister people and families that care only about money and are prepared to kill for it. Only that it is a huge stretch to pretend to know that is the underlying reason for this mess we are in.
Mungo Jumblebrain !
Mumbles
Stumbles, bumbles
Dumb Bells
Crumbles, fumbles
His brain is a jumbles
Gives my large intestine the rumbles.
Covid was used as a tool to permanently change the voting behaviors and processes in America to insure Biden was installed as President and to get rid of Trump. There was collusion and conspiracy in the Democratic Party to effect this, added by many Leftist state and local officials, the MSM and celebrity stooges. (See Tom Hanks).
62% of the votes counted were not cast on Election Day. This is unprecedented in American history.
Mark Zuckerberg and his minions gave $500 million dollars to insure new drop boxes installed in heavily black and urban area, think Philly, Baltimore, Detroit. Paid staff to collect mail- in ballots, all under the banner of “access” were told to ignore wonky addresses and signatures due to the emergency of “Covid”.
This was all achieved under the histrionic and hysterical banner of Covid; you can’t leave your home to vote- extraordinary measures are taken to insure “everyone” can vote.
Like a virus, the clawback of freedoms has ran through countries that want to bring the hammer down on the peasants heads, but want a “soft” pretext for doing so.
Covid is like shaking a tree with dead leaves at the apex of fall . The obese, the asthmatic, the frail elderly are dying leaves that fall off and die. Hearty greens leaves, or even leaves with a few good cells, hang on.
No more scary than any other virus, and far less scary than Ebola. Death by diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding from all your orificies. No lock downs when Ebola was brought to Texas by an African immigrant.
What is the tell, if we are at the poker table? What is the tell that Covid hysteria was a political ruse to remove Trump?
When Dr. Fauci said that BLM “protestors” did not have to wear masks. He said it “wasn’t his place” to tell them what to do. But entire swaths of small businesses must close and go bankrupt?
Wearing masks, social distancing squares, locks downs, the new plexiglass in all the stores……. are all theater to hide the sly campaign- that worked- to get enough fake and questionable ballots in to remove the Trump Administration.
I raised my hand.
“A man without a “government” is like a fish without a bicycle.”
☮
Excellent point. 1945 the Soviet Union conquered half of Europe. It will take another 100 years for the Soviet Occupied countries of Europe to recover.
Russia itself may never recover.
I say, why all the acrimony ?
Gates is going to spray the entire atmosphere with air conditioning fluid. This will cool the place down to like a nuclear winter. Everyone knows that germs cannot proliferate at such temperatures. Can they ?
Our Covid stats will then decline to zero and we will never have to worry about any virus ever again
Let’s go ahead and uncritically accept the CDC’s agenda driven numbers. You and the CDC are all about the science. Being scientific, what were the death counts from the control group who didn’t have lockdown economic collapse, complete annihilation of the human spirit and an existential terror induced by 24/7 maelstrom of media gaslighting and hysteria?
There are more Americans in their 60s than in their teens. I wonder if it’s possible that an increasingly aging population will also lead to increasing number of deaths. What does the science say? Have you done an actuarial analysis of a priori 2020 expected US deaths?
Do you think that those survivors will gladly accept those who were in charge as their overlords?
If you have ever been seriously sick, you will realise that you simply don’t have the energy to get angry or to seek revenge.
How many strong and healthy people have been unfairly jailed, and have on their release sought out their judge and exacted vengeance? It almost never happens.
The legal system would quickly fall apart if it became more common.
However, there is no SARS-CoV-2.
NOW WHAT?
So let me get this straight.
The Burkina Faso variant, the UK variant, the Brazilian Variant, the Lincoln tunnel variant, the Louisiana bayou strain and the Suez Canal variant are all b/s ??
Are you sure ? Just checking because Fauci apparently disagrees with you.
Isn’t this exactly why the psychopaths have a saying, “Embrace the meshuga!” (audacity – or something like that. Sorry, my Hebrew /Yiddish demonology is lacking. )
That one little saying seems to be the cornerstone of the Jewish so-called religion. It’s how Satan flies.
An interesting and timely article. I’ve been wondering about maybe it would just be better to get covid than take the vaccine. That should be just as good for passport purposes. Maybe they could a test for the antibodies to verify compliance.
For example, if they had a covid hospice where you go check in and take a weakened form of the virus administered through a nasal spray. Wait around to see what happens, immunity or death.
One thing that worries me is stories about long covid.
I agree the conspiracy aspects are troubling. It seems to be in the zeitgeist.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utopia_(British_TV_series)
I agree with your comments
I remember reading Russian scientific articles, years ago, laying out the argument for abiotic oil.
Microneedle Patch Tattoo Patent Filed in 2017 https://beholdthemark.com/f/microneedle-patch-tattoo-patent-filed-in-2017
Amazon Hand Scanner is Making it Obvious
https://beholdthemark.com/f/amazon-hand-scanner-is-making-it-obvious
Vaxess Makes the Mark SSexy https://beholdthemark.com/f/vaxess
The Sterilization Angle https://beholdthemark.com/f/the-sterilization-angle
A Look at the Companies Springing Up to Keep You Out
https://beholdthemark.com/f/a-look-at-the-companies-springing-up-to-keep-you-out
And much more at: https://beholdthemark.com/
Objection, the government is anyone and no one, the government and the state is a construction of the people, its power and authority is based on the democratic church of believers. The government is always temporal, or partly temporal, it is fluid, not in control by anyone in the sense of a particular person, they come and go. Of course there are continues structures of long term influence, and there is individual infuence, but these are not anyone in the sense of one or more particular individuals being in power. Individuals also die on the longer term.
So who is that individual who is so evil? or individuals, are are there such a multitude of evil individuals, and they continue one major plan, which apparently they all share, the genocide of the people.
The government lies to you? So they are all lying individuals? the people somehow always vote for a collection of lying individuals who are also very evil?
I think this is typical childish and infantile, in fact, superstitious democratic paranoia, the state and the government is, or rather has become a soulless monster machine, created by the people, eating the people. Just as well as the media is not governed by a few evil men who constantly day and night jealously watch and direct what the thousands of journalists are writing, the media is an enormous monster created by a democracy, its power also relies on the belief of the people. Both state and media, monstrous products of mass democracy ‘eats’ minds and people. Just as well as big pharmacy through idealogical belief eats people.
Or better said, these monstrous powers, created by the people slowly eat out the flesh and blood, the soul and the humanity of all people.
If you have not by now figured out that the Illuminati Khazar Satanists are behind the scamdemic and the DEATH JAB, you are truly an idiot.
Are our politicians and their handlers, Big Pharma and Corporations pure evil and up to something? Sure, I have no problem with that. The most vaccinated countries by Pfizer and Moderna, the most likely culprits, are the UK, Israel and the US. Do I think for a second or that our real power brokers are interested in killing off those countries – absolutely not. In fact those are the very last countries the UK bankers, Freemasons, British Royalty, Zionists, MIC would kill off.
Despite the endless rants about killing off all the whites people to give the world to the blacks and browns that are a regular feature of Unz – That Will Never Happen.
Bert,
I don’t disagree with the inevitable fact that most people die in old age (apart from sudden trauma, exposure to virulent, deadly disease, etc.). A rational person doesn’t need mathematical, statistical graphs from actuarial science to know that, so your point is superfluous.
What you failed to do is look at the details associated with the VAERS data I provided. The metric to study is not just patient poor health practices or issues of comorbidity. The key is Days After Vaccination when those patients died.
These elderly people all died 0 – 7 days of being inoculated. That cannot be waived off as a statistical anomaly. Read the write-up included with the patient data where the Days After Vaccination was 0 (zero), that is a glaring affirmation of how fast these drugs kills the elderly.
As far as demographics, the majority of people who received the inoculations are in the age 65 and older group (see: https://usafacts.org/visualizations/covid-vaccine-tracker-states/ .
Here are some facts that you should think about concerning these pharmaceutical manufacturers.
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
It is up to you if you want to assume the risk and take these medicines that have not been through standard drug trials. I will not take the chance, especially since I am in the vulnerable age group for an adverse, even fatal reaction.
For another perspective on how horrible the government has mismanaged the pandemic and the awful role of Fauci you must read Pandemic Blunder:
Bold New Book PANDEMIC BLUNDER – FAUCI AND PUBLIC HEALTH BLOCKED EARLY HOME COVID TREATMENT by Joel S. Hirschhorn
A huge amount of data and information not covered by mainstream media are in Pandemic Blunder that tells the story of how over 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 unnecessarily because the government has blocked early home treatment and prevention. With over 500,000 COVID American deaths, learning about safe and effective early home treatment/prevention is more important than ever.
About the Book:Pandemic Blunder contains considerable medical information and data to support a number of proven safe, cheap generic medicines and protocols that knock out the coronavirus when given early. Read about the pioneering, courageous doctors who have been using innovative approaches to prevent their COVID patients from needing hospital care and facing death. The book includes many expert opinions and Real World Evidence from doctors that show 70 to 80 percent of COVID deaths could have been prevented—and still can be. Don’t be victimized by disinformation and propaganda. Learn how corrupt forces are aiming to make billions of dollars from expensive medicines and vaccines, and how hundreds of thousands of deaths could have—and should have—been prevented! Detailed information is given to help people protect their lives by using simple prevention protocols, an alternative to vaccines.
Podcasts with author:
https://ugetube.com/watch/interview-pandemic-blunder-author_QfSXZlZFlu7dr5R.html
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/rvtheory6/episodes/2021-03-17T06_14_07-07_00
Book Review: https://heartlanddailynews.com/2021/03/author-there-is-a-solution-to-covid-but-government-wont-tell-you/
Amazon review from UK: Written without babbling and unnecessary information. It is all too easy for a lay person to get bogged down in data but this is written concisely and packed full of up to date information. A must read for anyone mistrusting of governments guidelines, misinformation and scaremongering. Excellent.
New recent articles by Joel S. Hirschhorn:
https://www.wnd.com/2021/04/covid-scandal-feds-ignored-2016-law-requiring-use-of-real-world-evidence/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/two-new-covid-solutions-merit-government-support?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=standard
https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/covid-prevention-alternative-vaccines/
About the Author: Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn worked on health issues for decades. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 US Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors.
You are absolutely correct. I have said the same thing many times on this website. People think that the wars in the Middle East are about 9/11, religion, ideology and crap like that.
@anarchyst, @RoatanBill, @TheTrumanShow are delusional.
The US fracking industry is going financially bust – despite zero interest rates.
The Great American Oil & Gas Massacre: Bankruptcies Hit New Milestone as Bigger Companies Let Go (October 2020)
As for nuclear energy and thorium dreams, they will remain fantasies. The USA is unable to build even conventional nuclear power stations economically. Anyway, construction requires decades, a massive amount of oil and engineers who don’t exist.
Did Florida ever have a hard lockdown?
I’m not American, so don’t know. But from what I can gather, Florida doesn’t much bother with all the Covid and lockdown restrictions found typically in most of the rest of the USA (and the rest of the world).
Does Florida have more deaths than elsewhere in the US?
Genuine question and would like to know if anyone has an answer.
And USA occupied the other half of Europe and still does.
Simple question: why would the globalist elites want depopulation? I believe that the COVID scam has been engineered by elites to impose totalitarian control, to have us cowering in fear while dependent on the state and their big-business amd MSM partners, but that is a different goal.
Lower population means lower GDP, less money flowing to global corporations, less money for politicians to siphon, less cannon fodder for empires. They reap more benefits from higher population but are insulated from the downsides. Total social collapse would be a threat to their hegemony, and that is a greater risk under massive depopulation than under the status quo.
Ideology would be one reason (like humanity-hating environmental wackos), pure spite toward the proles would be another, but I don’t think these outweigh the economic disincentive to depopulate.
Hi Mr. Unz;
Lockdowns also kill people. And fear can kill, too, by making people less healthy. It destabilizes the immune system.
Then there are the suicides and deaths of despair.
But certainly – there are a few, with already compromised immune system, who perish from the virus. Age, obesity, and general health are factors.
Building to your point, decent people who have been through the US legal and penal system are so relieved to escape, they live in fear of ever returning. If they don’t have the funds to flee the US, they always change states and keep their teeth cleaned and taxes paid.
Tough talk of rebellion leaves out the sledge hammer of the US prison system. Death would be preferable.
Further building on your point, I contracted deadly food poisoning at the GreenBrier Resort in WV. I was lying on the bathroom floor, going from both ends. When the resort’s elderly doctor came to help me, I was so weak and vulnerable- distraught- I almost cried when he helped me back to the bed and gave me a shot of Demerol and some Zofran. I could not have fought a kitten.
All the world’s riches mean nothing if you are sick. Revenge planning is a joke. You just want the misery to stop.
Looks interesting, thanks. I usually find C.S. Lewis worth reading.
You’re absolutely right! There’re three (man-made origin of the virus included) possible
narratives for the COVID-19 story.
And next to zero reasons to believe the first one, based entirely on “believe in science”, like
science is responsible for data collection, quality of tests, decency of scientists, or even
wrong theories, receiving status of “science” by mistake or on purpose.
The fact that, for whatever reason, most people think of science as of something inherently
immune to “special interest” (unlike politics, for example) is going to cost dearly to us all.
March 28, 2021 Implanted “Vaccine Package” ID: Germany’s Parliament Has Ratified GAVI’s Digital “Agenda ID2020”First published on February 3, 2021
Alarming News. In Germany (according to report) the Parliament (Bundestag) ratified on 29 January 2021, the implementation of Agenda ID2020. Two months later: March 2021. And now it’s the European Parliament. It’s the ‘Digital Green Pass’.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/implanted-vaccine-package-id-germanys-parliament-has-ratified-gavis-digital-agenda-id2020/5736277
Oct 1, 2020 MOSIP open digital identity initiative partners up to enhance platform for developing countries
MOSIP is an open source platform for foundational ID backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Omidyar Network, with the aim of breaking down vendor lock-in.
https://www.biometricupdate.com/mosip-open-digital-identity-initiative-partners-up-to-enhance-platform-for-developing-countries
Aug 14, 2020 Bill Gates : Reduce World Population With New Vaccines
In this Ted Talk, Bill Gates says CO2 causes ecosystem collapse, and top scientists tell him we have to get CO2 emissions down to zero. He then goes on to say that we need to reduce population, and we can use new vaccines to do that.
Very good point. Pathogens evolve for optimal virulence, not for less or more virulence. The fact that Yeadon is stuck with old theories of ever-decreasing virulence suggests that he doesn’t know well what he is talking about or that he is passing poor info to a clueless audience, as suggested by RU.
Thank you!
This is a great source on this topic.
04/02/21 Number of COVID Vaccine Injuries Reported to VAERS Surpasses 50,000, CDC Data Show
VAERS data released today showed 50,861 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 2,249 deaths and 7,726 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and March 26, 2021.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injuries-vaers-cdc/
In the democratic church, the members of the congregation always blame elites and government, even when these consist of their own representatives, social-economic and politically upwards moving people. It is called denial of the ones among them who have a certain often limited erudition, it is well known that democracies eventually change into tyrannies, where the people themselves are the ubiquitously present tyrant, guided by smart demagogues. It is also a denial of the fact that the people in power in a democracy at large consist of upwards moving members of ‘the people’ themselves, it is due to a denial and blame complex of democracy, a complex which is the product of the democratic myth of the goodness of ‘the people’.
There is no dictator behind the scenes needed, the argument about Mao is also false, a dictator is not content with staying in the shadows, it is in the nature of a dictator that he wants to be in the spotlight, he wants to be known and adored, he wants to feel his power and glory, he desires to be recognized. And he wants to the people to know that all who do not acknowledge his alleged superiority will be subjugated or have themselves imprisoned or killed. And he wants his specific ideas to be realized, for all to see, he wants his name all over the place and attached to no less than to a whole culture.
“Evil” is such a cop-out. It’s a classic way of saying that there’s something uniquely unnaturally wrong with an individual or group, and patting yourself on the back for not being the same.
Meanwhile, at least a quarter of the articles on Unz, and possibly as much as a majority of the commenters, are fully invested in some form of social Darwinism and would support (actively or passively) some kind of eugenics, as long as it was targeted at the ‘proper’ people. After all, that’s the logical end to any discussion that involves throwing around acronyms like IQ and STEM, isn’t it?
I’m not being holier-than-thou, if anything maybe a bit more-honest-than-thou. The world and everybody remaining would only benefit from a certain amount of depopulation. Nature and society keeps telling us this, our intellect keeps coming to this conclusion, and yet we still cling desperately to a “good” morality that is only causing more suffering on an ever broader scale.
The engineers of society have arrived at the conclusion that simply cranking out more people indefinitely will only result in an unwieldy population whose unrest and suffering increases with every generation. That goes for the engineers on the ‘left’ as well as those on the ‘right’ — basically anybody whose intellect has overcome their sentimentality. Maybe such people are “evil,” and maybe that kind of evil is natural and necessary (in the sense of human nature, and also in the way that nature always deals with unsupportable imbalances).
I can only disagree with the methods and the targeted population, not the basic premise. I’m personally too attached to sentimentality to ever be comfortable with any Final Solution, or to actively carry it out against my fellow humans, or to think that any of my fellow humans have enough perspective and understanding to ever do it properly. But I can’t deny that logically it’s become increasingly necessary to do so. So I guess I’m part of the problem, good and evil inextricably mixed… just like the rest of us.
The only positive point of that long article is the link to the video. Otherwise that sounds like an outlet for personal anxieties.
And, so, the elites know this and are just pretending to take the vaccine?
I disagree with this article.
Let’s consider the case that naturally mutated coronavirus jumped from the animal kingdom into humans, creating a pandemic. One with the same characteristics as covid-19. What would happen, how would that look like?
The media would go nuts, their best seller is fearmongering, excitement, bold headlines. Stories from people surviving the flue just fine are not exciting. The bad cases would be endlessly discussed.
Politicians would react somewhat differently but almost all of them would cave in from the pressure from the media, and the public reaction to it, and let the health experts run the show. Going against the tide on this one isn’t likely to further political carriers. Overreaction highly likely.
The health industry would react as soon as possible, dominated by interests from drug companies the solution to the pandemic would be a drug. That’s what they do – drugs! For economic and political reasons the restrictions on drug approval would be eased and so forth. It’s a pandemic, killing people and damaging the economy, remember.
The high tech DNA business will of course chime in and do their thing, and publish this and that about the DNA/RNA (whatever) about the new virus. However the science is still in it’s infantry. And even viruses are incredibly complex (10.000 amino acids). So even if they can recognize variation in it’s genome, the don’t have the faintest idea what that really means, leading to all kinds of speculation, picked up by the media and seldom accurately presented.
—-
So it would look like our past year. And no plot behind the scenes needed to explain most, if not all of this. Just the normal human chaos at work.
Of course this doesn’t exclude various forces jumping on the bandwagon trying to take advantage of the situation, or use it as stepping stone to further some agendas.
I worry for my kids in the long run. There is Peripatetic’s syncitin-1 argument, Didier Raoult’s heavy hints about the theoretical possibility of DNA modification, and some concerns about other diseases (cancer, auto-inmune).
Would you agree this pressing need for wholesale vaccination arises from a lack of early treatment?
People perhaps can’t articulate their malaise, aren’t precise with their terms, or are frankly anti-vaccines, or conspiracy-minded, and so their arguments are easily dismissed.
But the fact remains that this pandemic could be solved through vaccines AND early treatment. If people are given choices, it is easier to convince them to get vaccinated.
Today is my 11th day with covid and my sense of smell is slowly coming back after 4 days.
Let me chronicle this and how I got covid19.
A year ago I lost my job due to this pandemic and largely stayed at home while my wife worked.
On 30th March she returned and was sick. The symptoms were similar to malaria and she felt hot and cold and had to be covered with multiple blankets and use a hot water bottle. The next day was the same.
She is a smart woman and had started on vitamin D3, vitamin C, zinc and Magnesium before getting sick. After she got sick I forced her to have Ivermectin 12mg tablet every day.
On the 4th day I got sick but my symptoms were trivial. Just a slight fever and after a week, loss of smell.
Anyway, my wife took 4 tabs and I took 6 of those Ivermectin 12 mg tablets. My sense of smell is returning while my wife has fully recovered.
She had herself tested and was positive while I haven’t had a test. I avoid registering or giving my personnel details.
I’m also never going to get vacinated. All these vaccines are duds and have a sinister purpose.
But Covid 19 does kill and my wife and I have been fortunate. I know of 3 who have died and 2 of them between 45 to 55 yrs.
This is brilliant, I love it!
Nah –
If the Earth was run according to perma-cultural principles, it could easily sustain 11 billion. And it would be much more beautiful!
Doesn’t work when you allow a few extremely selfish, power-hungry, and incredibly greedy people to amass all the wealth, though. Evil people.
Article’s a little over the top in it’s purported confidence in it’s theory, and as one of the first commenters pointed out, if the goal is population reduction, one could question the conspirators’ grasp of the situation. This would be the worst case scenario, certainly can’t put it past the lizard people in charge, but it could also be about money instead of mass murder.
The other piece of information that is very suggestive but not mentioned in the article is the deranged response to reports of viable treatments for the disease. You can explain HCQ away as Trump Derangement Syndrome, but Orange Man never mentioned Ivermectin as far as I am aware, and it got similar treatment.
Was curious about Mr. Yeadon, and learned that his first job was with Wellcome Research Labs (1988-1995), which is sort of funny in the context of the article: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/mike-yeadon-3818613
You are correct. There is overpopulation. I’m with you on that.
The scientists quoted in the article are questioning the responses to Covid – overblown. I’m with them on that.
The unaswered question: ARE THE TWO RELATED?
Well, neither you, nor I know for sure, and the author doesn’t claim to know for sure, as the scientists don’t.
The second question: IS IT WORTH CONSIDERING? I think yes. And if the answer is yes, then the method is truly evil. There would be better ways.
Yes, that’s the showstopper for me. Here in the First World, namely Germany, every dead body gets an official death certificate. It’s not political and there is no nonsense about “methodology”. Therefore, we have accurate body counts every single year.
In our province of about 9 million, the official tally of those certificates for “deadly corona” year 2020 was actually slightly lower than the average for preeceding years when adjusted for population changes. So, there was no pandemic. End of story. It’s a hoax. No further creative statistics needed from Fauci & Co.
All the rest of the corona statistics are politicized and dodgy. And you know what Stalin and Churchill said about those types of tallies.
“The individual is handicapped, by coming face-to-face, with a conspiracy so monstrous, he cannot believe it exists. The American mind, simply has not come to a realisation of the evil, which has been introduced into our midst . . .
It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy, which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.” —
FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, 1956
You can’t squeeze a 12′ high truck under a 10′ low bridge. Gate’s example is ridiculous.
Gates is assuming humans will reach a population of 9 billion, probably because of vaccines, better health care etc….but the discussion is truncated and thus lacks proper context…
Gates and his advisors have neglected the other side of his equation, plant life: forests, agriculture especially fast growing plants such as hemp, long used for rope. Increasing the acreage of forests and some crops through deliberate efforts which substantially offset the logging industry would increase CO2 absorption naturally.
Gates and his advisors have neglected other reductions in the same side of his equation such as reduction in meat production which generates a substantial proportion of excess CO2.
But this is just a 2.5 minute section of a longer speech, so much may be taken out of context.
I think that all these lockdowns across the western world have proved that the main source of transmission of Covid is from the hospitals and doctors offices themselves, the only public meeting places that have remained open. I think that by denying people access to Ivermectine, Hydrocoxychloroquine and other therapies that the quaccinators have forced people into doctors offices and hospitals and this is where the “virus” is transmitted, if not by the “vaccines” themselves. Instead of free “covid tests” at infected testing centers with deliberately infected test kits that the corrupted medical industrial complex should have been providing everyone by mail with a tool box of various covid treatments where they could deal with the infection at home without intervention of vaccine pushers. It would have been massively cheaper and massively less intrusive.
Of course this is all well known known by the “medical profession”. They have been conniving and conspiring to increase our dependence on them for decades if not centuries. Doctors are no better than scientists who are no better than lawyers who are no better than politicians who are no better than war mongers. They are all scum.
My story is similar, but I didn’t take any supplements, I am just over 50 btw. How is your energy? Mine took 2-3 weeks to come back. I wish you and your wife speedy recovery.
Thanks for the sharing. Was out of touch for most of the past 5 years and had experienced a memory lapse re Les Visible, who was one of my regular signposts. Now this prodigal is returned (to sender?)
“They’re gonna get screwed the most” is just childish wishful thinking. Dialectic spirals and circles-shmircles have nothing to do with realistic analysis either. The problem is, the realistic limits of a takeover, aka reset, have stretched far beyond most people’s knowledge and imagination… “pitiful” it most certainly isn’t. Being caught off-guard or a simple misstep can lead to mass death at this point, it’s that simple, it would be pitiful if too few realized it.
As for “vaccine passports” here is none other than Pentagon to the rescue with a MICROCHIP to detect Covid-19. Anyone who still thinks that this is conspiracy theory need to smell the coffee.
https://www.rt.com/usa/520854-covid19-microchip-pentagon/
Thank you for the concern and advice.
You are correct: people must fend for themselves, in general. My comment was not meant to imply that either myself or the resisting populace could be the recipients of physical support or intervention from these Marines, only that it was heartening to see that they were not just mindlessly lining up for the shots.
Fish clubs will put a stop to Balony and variants.
BREAKING: Unknowingly, AOC leads the hidden surreptitious depopulation craze of the elite!
Doctor Strangelove says, “Save the planet stupid!”
It will take many many willing people to pull off this grand depopulation conspiracy. They will need a big lie intellectual reason to join the collusion. Environmentalism!
If you are ignorant enough in any way, to believe that the Earth’s environment is going to crash in 10 years (or 20 or 50) – why not take a drastic action to save the planet from a sure carbon death? Why not save the planet by killing off most of humanity?
Are some intellectuals crazy dumb enough to do this – YES!
We must kill the pseudo-intellectual environmentalist big lie that the Earth is about to crash.
Some very bad people could use that lie to take humanity down.
Bil Gates is a moron!
In retrospect, one might also see that WWII was “a great reset”. This one should be called the Great Reset to end all Resets.
Wait, so Nazis were for real? Pls tell that to the others here.
Or Hoover was a closeted tranny with paranoid delusions who appropriately got the world’s most majestic dam named after his epic denial. Poor bastard no-doubt hated himself.
The continuum of Unzcom is a revelation of the loneliness and bitterness of the old white American man, and his alienation to the nation of his own creation… But I keep in mind that everyone here is an adventurer or reject/misfit from thousands of years of previous experience. Go West, young man. I guess the adventurers were eaten by grizzlies, so what’s left is the misfits and rejects.
Maybe the Puritans were persecuted for good reasons?!
Dudez, you can’t have it both ways: either you are magnificent creators of a shining light on the hill, masters of your domain, beacon to humanity with more good work to be done, or you are a failed experiment and a remnant of history. Either way take responsibility for your works. You’ve been given every opportunity, so if it’s messed up look in the mirror and think “If only white people had a purity test and just eliminated everyone we don’t like, then America would have worked!”
That certainly would explain why we’ve been inundated with zombies in popular entertainment that past 15 years.
Czech scientist Sona Pekova says there are currently four variants of the Covid and that each was uniquely created and the more recent three are not mutations of the first or any other virus (https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-chat/3932479/posts) That people refuse to accept the fact that someone is trying to kill them and will use whatever means
is necessary to do that just doesn’t compute for me.
I also know people who died or were hospitalized. Did those you knew who died get any early treatment?
The vaccine passports were a ‘conspiracy theory’, now they are here, those who oppose them are ‘conspiracy theorists’. Those who said the chip was coming, were ‘conspiracy theorists’.
Next….those who oppose the microchip implant will be labelled “anti-chip conspiracy theorists”.
They used to call this kind of regression ‘creep’, but it’s all going a bit too fast for that synonym.
He’s the best writer on the internet, hands down.
There are others who are excellent too, but not as excellent as him.
Something evil this way comes. R. Bradbury.
Maybe the author assumes something about the readership here. He cites Dr. Yeadon, who is surely one of the most credible scientists to listen to about possible dangers of the vaccine. Here are some other microbiologists who have sounded the alarm:
Sucharit Bhakdi (Germany)
Judy Mikovits (US)
Delores Cahill (Ireland)
There are more but those are the ones I can think of. Everything about this pandemic was strange from the get-go. Event 201 a couple of months prior to Wuhan hitting the news; the over-the-top reaction in the US a couple of months later where they irrationally locked down everyone just in time for an enormous giveaway of money by Congress to the already filthy rich; the wall-to-wall hostility to the discussion of cheap, effective drug treatments like hydroxychloroquine; the flip-flopping about masking by nasty little Fauci, as well as the establishment continuing to push masking even after the holy WHO said it wasn’t necessary for most people; the fact that over a year later, people are still terrified of a virus that is lethal for only about .01% of people under age 70.
If you can’t smell the fishiness, maybe you really don’t want to.
China gave us lockdown: a political tool. Lockdown is the doorway from the US to PRC as world leader.
The media mouthpieces and bots told us time and again that “China controlled the virus”. This is just a propaganda angle. China went for herd immunity early and locked down a few select provinces (some for up to 6 months). They did not ‘control the virus’ because governments cannot control viruses, only the human immune system can.
China expelled journalists in March and closed its borders. It controls the information flow in a way more centralised than the West.
twitter. com/MichaelPSenger/status/1294425757947768832
Thomas, you post many smart comments but, if you’re suggesting that there is no such thing as long Covid and it’s simply psychosomatic, I declare that you are wildly wrong. Sure, that could be the case with some people but, entirely? No.
I rarely get anything but got knocked FLAT the first week of Feb 2020. Heavy respiratory and flu-ish symptoms plus others not common of either of those. I was almost delirious for a week and barely awake the entire time. Spent a second week slowly recovering.
But, I had continued symptoms for MONTHS. Pronounced symptoms – a heavy broken-glass cough, instantaneous bouts of complete fatigue only resolved by sleeping for 2 hours and after having slept hard and long the night before. Everything tasted like chalk, I couldn’t smell much, limited ability to concentrate and more. That all lasted until SEPT 2020!
You are lacking valid info about that aspect of the virus.
I read somewhere that 1 in 1000 births is a psychopath. In a world of 7 billion people that equates to 7 million psychopaths.
Pause for thought.
Alzheimers is setting in.
You make no sense and your response has no cogent relationship to my quote.
Please seek help.
Irrelevant if you have already been vaccinated…. now read carefully imbecile….
the chinky coff was ‘created’ or rather stage managed through media amplification and political mendacity to scare the shit ‘out of you’ to get the vaccine ‘into you’ …… because… and pay attention here because this is very ‘important’….
the vaccine ‘platform’ is a stealth killer.. and admitted genetic modification tool.
the biometric ‘passport’ will ensure the stragglers are ‘mopped up’..
Best you go and get vaccinated, because of course you can contract ‘covid’ forever and ever so ‘they’ say..
but first the virus would have to be isolated first which it never has been, it is a computer chimera, and then of course a way of realistically diagnosing it … not the rtpcr which is merely an amplification tool and useless..
so you wouldn’t really know what you had.. would you?
but then again you don’t know what is in the vaccine either so it’s perfect for a fool like you..
TROLL!
One problem with the vaccine genocide plot from the perspective of the plotters is that the people most likely to refuse vaccination are precisely the types—let’s call them badwhites—who hate the elites and were ready to stick their heads on a pike long before any of this. Right now, badwhites are perhaps five percent of the population, but if this conspiracy theory is true, then they might end up as the majority of those who are left. And then what are Bill Gates and his buddies going to do?
1968 was the year of the Tet offensive, assassinations, movie Easy Rider. Illnesses were historically treated as private tragedies. In case of plague, contagious area were quarantined until the plague was brunt out. It normally took a few weeks. Two weeks is the origin of the word quarantine. I managed to work out that the death rate in America this year is per capita 1988. We in the West have adapted to expecting life spans well over the once median seventy. In the last five years, there has been a mortality surge in America. It really has gone appreciably up this last year and perhaps had reached critical mass to break down health services. Russia had its revolution in the middle of the Spanish flu. Its sick just went home and died or recovered. Their relatives went out to the streets.
I do not deny that it is possible. But it is a minority, then. Most of the long-covid is psychosomatic – and we should also keep in mind that psychosomatics experience their symptoms just as intensely as non-psychosomatics – and can make them persist for years, if they believe strongly enough in them. And a thousand times I will say – as long as the media do not balance their scare-stories with the perspective of the nocebo-effect, and the importance of healthy living – then they are directly responsible for people falling ill – even if the individual journalists are ignorant of this fact.
It is generally unacknowledged how large a part our psyche plays in our life. It’s the ghost of Descartes, the philosopher who separated mind and matter.
In your case, it sounds like the virus knocked your body into a state of exhaustion, which can take a while to recover from.
I am glad you got through it allright, in any case 🙂
The more we focus on our spirit, which can never fall ill, the healthier our bodies will be.
mistake. wicked not evil
From what you say you did recover. Now you have a right to avoid the vaccination and need not fear Covid in the dangerous age period. From what I can read Linh Dinh has recovered also. He admits he went “chasing” it. This does seem very America. This hypochondria and insistence on chemical remedies. Look at it another way. You have joined the Covid elite.
it may be useful to be paranoid but click-bait is useful for the jews, etc. Like Ralph (?) Ellison’s Invisible Man : keep this nigger-boy runnin’. JW”
Unfortunately, the beauty and simplicity of this type of logic is not sufficient to convince most people. A cult has formed, and it will take something more than facts and logic to destroy it.
Ron Unz:
You should ask Linh Dinh to interview Mike Yeadon. That would be hilarious. (You published a piece by Dinh about Hemingway riddled with verb tense errors. It was so poorly written I could not finish, and I like Dinh’s writing!) No disrespect, but Dinh has been traveling for a year by the seat of his pants, eating Cup O’ Noodles and drinking beer. Was it really a surprise to you he got sick???
Since you are not an immunologist, and Yeadon is, your comments here strike me as bizarre. Are you suggesting to the readers of your website that they take an experimental vaccine for a virus that has a 99.9% survival rate? That is insane. You do not display adult thinking in this response, at all.
Best,
Jason
Correction: It comes from 40 days, not 14.
No. They never had hard lockdowns.
One of my old friends is an assistant public defender in Tampa. They never stopped working, never went remote, never had Zoom court. They had to wear masks in the office and at court, and in the jails.
Look at this chart with statistics that is updated everyday:
https://covidusa.net/?state=Florida
As of April 12, 2021, Florida has administered over 22 million Covid tests.
A little over 6% are positive.
The mortality rate is 1.6%
Post-viral syndromes of long duration are well-known, but uncommon. Many ‘long CoViDs’ will be these, others psychosomatic. All grist to the mill.
It is natural to hope that people with superb firepower who are trained to fight will protect us from this evil satanic cabal. But in reality, they are serving the cabal, not us. FBI, CIA, NSA – you name it, they are all part of this satanic infrastructure. I could not imagine, that being an atheist, I would use religious terminology. But, the fact that the cabal is going after little children and pregnant women with their satanic “vaccines”, will make Joseph Mengele green with envy, and I am running out of secular terms to describe the evil we are witnessing. This is unfathomable.
“…the vaccine genocide plot…” – as told by anti-vaxxer is incomplete. The mRNA vaccines are here to protect us form the next virus to be released soon that will wipe out the unvaccinated anti-vaxxers.
Herd immunity was almost achieved from the beginning, because of T-cell immunity from previous corona virus infections among large numbers of people. The whole fabric of lies and totalitarian repression of contrary opinion is designed to induce the greatest number to be vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines, hence the agit-prop directed at other types of vaccines.That is very sinister, I would say.
Eugenics was not merely in the background of the formation of the zionist ideology and plan, it was at its core.
Max Nordau described the jews of the pre-zionist era as “degenerated;” the visionaries of zionism, from Herzl to Jabotinsky; Pinsker; Arthur Ruppin mastered eugenics in order to create the “new Jew” on the model of the German type that Jews so hated, envied, and wished to be.
[one of the stupidest things a commentator on zionism can do is compare “zionism” to “Nazism.”
Jews turned “Nazism” into a curse as a way to smokescreen their profound envy of the successful, but actually artless, German type.]
Zionist eugenics, mixedmarriage, and the creation of a‘new Jewish type’
Dafna Hirsch
The Open University of Israel
https://www.academia.edu/3530350/Zionist_eugenics_mixed_marriage_and_the_creation_of_a_new_Jewish_type
We are here to bring the West not only to ourselves: Zionist Occidedentalism and the discourse of Hygiene in Mandate Palestine
https://www.academia.edu/3530348/WE_ARE_HERE_TO_BRING_THE_WEST_NOT_ONLY_TO_OURSELVES_ZIONIST_OCCIDENTALISM_AND_THE_DISCOURSE_OF_HYGIENE_IN_MANDATE_PALESTINE
Another excellent article from Mr Whitney.
Thank you!
In China the standard of living is growing rapidly for the whole population, whereas, in the USA, it has stagnated for the bottom 90% for decades, and has fallen for huge numbers. In China you do not have to ‘tow the Party line’, you just must not engage in subversion of society. In the USA there is one Party Line, that of the rich owners of the country, but it is split in two, in the usual Divide and Rule fashion. Unfortunately Merkans are so brainwashed and brain dead from a metabolically destructive junk-food diet, that they have no idea what is occurring in the world or their own failed state.
Most long-running consequences of vira, if they are not psychosomatic, I estimate to be bodily exhaustion – but that can certainly be troublesome enough. We should not strain the body beyond its limits.
Part of a healthy life is relaxation – praised be God for that 🙂
It should not come as a big surprise if you remember that the western society is morally and intellectually degenerate. We deserve the genocide, the cabal is preparing for us.
What can you do about it?
Live every day as if it could be your last.
“These I saw/ Look ye also while life lasts”
—from a gravestone in an old English churchyard
The gift of life seems to be being poisoned by some.
While you have the miracle of life, take in the beauty of the world around you.
Calling Yeadon an “anti-vaxxer” renders the term completely meaningless. Shame you couldn’t do the service of actually listening to his interview or reading his work, as you would know that – in the appropriate circumstances, doctors like Yeadon (who oppose the role out of Covid vaccines) see and praise the value of vaccines in immunology generally. Yeadon worked his career for one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers !
The image I have in my mind is of being forced at gunpoint into a car with several wheelnuts shorn off, that is on fire and has no brakes, and that is driven by a guy who has just downed half a pint of whiskey. I complain, and you call me “anti-car”.
When people resort to playground name calling, it is a sure sign that they have no argument.
I’m not so sure. I’m 44, but I’ve repeatedly seen this play out over and over again.
-Somebody works their ass off to start, run and make successful a business.
-2nd generation takes it over, and basically just runs it. Might be an improvement here or there, but it’s mostly on inertia from the founder.
-3rd generation is handed the business, they run it for a little while, and sell as fast as possible.
Even though some of the original are now ‘hilariously old’, there is always a new crop right around the corner, or else nobody would be around to start the business.
Oh the irony. The ones who are bellying up for the vaccine are their supporters. So they in effect are exterminating their base. I love it.
There are plenty of possible solutions. But they’re not happening, and there’s no real chance that they will. So that’s the same as no solution.
There is a very strong indication judging from all this noise from the main stream media about the vaccine hesitancy, anti-vax movement being bundled with domestic extremism and all this digital passport mayhem imposed on us, that our overlords will stop at nothing to vaccinate all of us. That’s why Biden keeps signing executive orders trying to disarm the Americans. I don’t see how people in their right mind will give up their guns in this environment. However, if they fail to vaccinate all of us, and freedom loving people will survive, then the cabal will have to initiate their plan B, which might include destroying the electric grid, poisoning water, food, medicine and the list goes on and on. So anybody, who thinks that the cabal will fail and sign a peace treaty with us, needs to wake up and smell the roses.
Thanks. Furthermore, even the lickspittles at USA Today, as well as the corrupt CDC had death totals at 2.5 – 2.7 in December( i saved a screen shot but can’t copy and paste from my photos or files). In January, lo and behold, there’s a revision of 400- 500k.
It’s funny that Unz prints volumes exposing statistical balderdash regarding the holohoax, but he’s front and center on the statistical Hoax of our lifetime. Well, I guess a Jew, is a Jew, is a Jew; and we are the gullible frogs who have given this scorpion a free ride.
I think Ron Unz should apply for a job at CNN. This is where he belongs.
“Calling Yeadon an “anti-vaxxer” renders the term completely meaningless.” – Just broaden the term.
If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. What is rather interesting why various luminaries are willing to risk their reputation and be so wrong.
What happened to them? Who or what got to them? Because they persist and do not take the false claims back and do not apologize for them.
Onset of mental disease? Characterological flaws? Fulfilling old commitment to the dis-info intelligence service?
My government (Iceland) started early last year talking about possible vaccine passports and I am sure the idea wasn’t theirs but something from abroad. But perhaps someone somewhere said vaccine passports were conspiracy theory before that happened? Does it matter?
The idea itself isn’t very far fetched when desperate politicians are brainstorming about how to open boarders again. In our case, the tourist industry was booming before the virus hit and the result was total collapse with massive layoffs and serious economic pain.
Today we have this spectacular volcanic eruption going on only few miles away from our main international airport in Keflavik. In our experience, greater tourist attraction is hard to find. Absent covid-19 we would have big problem on our hands handling the flood of travelers coming to see it. Nice problem, plenty of money to be maid. Instead the airport and neighboring towns are piling up debt with record numbers unemployed and businesses suffering. Vaccine passports – why not if it could start our tourist industry again!?. It’s easy to understand why and how such ideas pop up. No dark players behind the scenes needed to explain this.
Perhaps the idea is useful for some time, i.e. until vaccines and heard immunity finally stomp out the virus worldwide. But I sense people are getting less optimistic about that for several reasons: Current vaccine passports can be faked, and it seems they already are in some countries. One can test positive on PCR after being vaccinated – this is a problem for countries trying to prevent the virus crossing their boarders because PCR is all they have to discover it. Last but not least, none of the vaccines provides 100% protection. All of this and perhaps more is blurring the picture. Perhaps these problems are very rare exceptions, and can be overcome or they don’t matter in the big scheme of things.
Anyway, I can very well understand the American public is extremely skeptical about pretty much everything regarding Covid-19. Not trusting the media or the government – for somewhat good reasons considering all the falsehoods and ridiculous politics it has endured in the past.
But I get very different perspective when I see the the discussion in my own tiny country, where it’s certain there are no insiders or dark forces with stakes in this game. Highly trustworthy people, even related to me, living close by, are running the show over here. And the overall picture is similar in regard to the decision making, the reasons, the confusion and the rest of it. This is why I believe the overall covid situation is much better explained by taking it at face value and take into account; lack of knowledge, confusion, incompetence and the run of the mill influence from interest groups – than trying to find the motives of some masterminds behind the whole thing and their agenda. Much of what I have read about for example Bill Gates strikes me as nonsense, but I will spare you the details.
Isn’t there some thing called Occam’s razor?
When it comes to “conspiracy theories” I am still puzzled about the virus origin, and there is no way to rule out it came from a lab, even deliberately. But I am not optimistic I will ever find out where it came from beyond reasonable doubt.
So we can all expect to live into our nineties.
That loses the credibility of my other statistics. Another Unz commentator for this article actually confirmed with numbers that total mortality in America has gone up in the last five years and a surge this year. This Covid-19 is for real. The Auckland quarantine last year was around forty days. The “plague” did fizzle out. Forty days I guess is related to biblical scriptures of wandering in the desert. Maybe that too was related to plague quarantines.
Florida is just fine and did not lockdown….not did Kansas, Arkansas, ND, SD, Wyoming, Montana….and a few other states….and none suffered for it.
Sweden also stayed open and did just fine.
Covid is a psyop. TBH I think the initial clips coming out of China were staged. It’s an attack on our economy and our people. And the Great Reset/NWO is behind the whole thing.
Why do I need an untested sketchy-ass vaccine for a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate?
None of it makes any sense at all. So, once again, if you ask who benefits…..it’s always the usual suspects.
Excellent reply. Of course, it’s all about the “vaccines” and while already thousands have died shortly after injection, these early deaths are likely only collateral damage. Those nice globalists wanting to eliminate great swathes of the global population wouldn’t want the injected to begin keeling over too quickly, as that wouldn’t be a good a way of encouraging the more reluctant types to bare their arms. The fact that some die quickly simply reflects the true nature of these dangerous products. So although, some poor souls will continue to die early, most of the “vaccinated” will go to meet their maker a year or so down the road after the injection. These deaths will then be blamed on some new variant or another and the lucky survivors will then be “offered” a new improved vaccine, which will be designed to finish the job.
Another problem will occur, if there is too large a pool of people are unwilling to join in the ritual vaccine slaughter. It would then become clear to all, that only the vaccinated were dropping like flies and so the already high pressure on vaccine realists to conform, will become ever more intense.
Corazon Aquino is the answer. People power. Everyone stop. Stop them in their tracks. Worldwide general strike. Fuck the adversary and his minions.
You lie like a rug. The CDC are liars as well. Too many people have been caught out lying about the pandemic for it to be true. Way too many. Just like the hollowco$t when a bunch of lies are told the whole narrative is no longer believable.
You lie about Covid like you lie about Mestizo’s.
You are like a used car salesman. Car sales people spend a bunch of time building rapport and then burn it when it comes time to sit down and talk numbers. Your site built up a bunch of rapport you are now burning like the dishonest salesman you really are.
I have noticed you never reply to anyone with any brains. You reply to low IQ people and then spew pilpul. You are just another liar jew who owes all of your fortune to a loan some other jew gave you. Just like the vast majority of successful jews in the West. Take your tribe out of the central banks and you will be over represented in our prisons like you were before your tribe gained control of our money supply.
I live in Southern California. I would love to bump into you and make you cry like a child. Your tribe is a cancer on the white world and you do not belong in a nation built by and for white people.
It won’t be long Ron. Your tribe is once again going to reap the whirlwind due to your behavior. You are going to get run off like you always do for the same reasons you always get run off. You better hope that you tribe can keep white Americans comfortable and fat and happy or we are going to turn on you on a dime. Your tribe has deserved every pogrom and you know it.
It won’t be long Ron. Count on it. Democracies handle the jew problem way better than the mob. Think Germany around 1933. 200 million heavily armed white Americans are not going to let you turn us into hated minorities. You are fucked Ron.
“The Globalists may be winning in America, but they’ve “lost” Russia and antagonised China…. Globally, therefore, the globalists have failed. So it looks like America will experience Globalism in One Country.”
Did it ever occur to you that “globalism” is a phenom of the West? The East wants a multipolar world against Western (esp U.S.) unipolarity, aka globalism (i.e. neoliberal globalism of Western financial elites/parasites). Russia and PRC are humanity’s allies in the struggle to tame and depose the Western globalist hegemon. Yes, the globalists have failed, or are now in the process of failing; i.e. the sea power, the Atlantic axis, has failed in its bid to contain and subjugate the land power, Eurasia. Humanity will be the winner, assuming we avoid nuclear and environmental holocaust.
That which is optimal (which means best) may in fact be less, or more.
Appreciate your comment.
The more I know, the more ammo I have against the Covid automatons.
My instincts were right from the beginning that this whole thing is mostly bollox.
Nothing I’ve seen since it began has made me think differently.
Great to see you back on UNZ, James. You nailed it.
God is going to stop them — they think Satan wins, not the way this plays out — there will be an internal “Warning” to everyone on the Planet –the majority will finally choose to ignore it because of Media lies that it came from other than God and then there will be some time that is really bad, much worse than now and then there will be a Fire Chastisement…thereafter what’s left will live in the Divine Will….Garabandal lays this out as does Servant of God Luisa Piccarretta…the great thing is no arguments — to prove this is true all you have to do is live thru the next 10 years, we’re in it…of course billions won’t unfortunately….:
The surge this year (2020) due to the massive surge in lies and deceptions.
Ron Unz is entitled to his opinion – like every other commentator at his site.
He has given us the fairly unique (in this day and age) ability to express opinions that are increasingly disallowed by Big Tech and the MSM.
Anyone at the Unz Review can be far right, far left – or various shades in-between. And express the opinions that come with that.
Got a problem with that? Then push off and go somewhere else…
B-b-b-b-b-buttt. . . . B-b-b-b-b-b-uttttt.
Sputter time!
You can’t handle the truth.
Glancing over this long comment-thread, it looks like most of the participants are Flu Hoaxers or anti-vaxxers or both, as well as extremely “conspiratorial.” I would have guessed as much. Probably a few months ago, they were still spending their time on QAnon sites, and were greatly disappointed that Donald Trump never popped out of his secret tunnel at the White House with a commando squad to seize power and arrest Biden and all the other Satanic pedophile cannibals.
I think the QAnon analogy is a pretty good one. It really does sound like many of the loons hanging out here sincerely believe that America, China, Russia, Israel, Iran, and just about every other nation in the world are all secretly allied in a diabolical conspiracy to pretend that an almost harmless (or even non-existent) virus is actually fairly dangerous and has already killed a couple of million people. Moreover, all these mutually-hostile nations are all trying to trick people into getting vaccinated, thereby exterminating most of the world’s population or something.
Indeed, about the only trustworthy world leader was Tanzania President John Magufuli, who claimed that the virus didn’t exist, refused to get vaccinated, and subsequently died, allegedly from Covid-19 but in actuality at the hands of a joint CIA/KGB/Mossad hit-team.
According to some commenters, Israel created the crisis in order to use vaccines to exterminate most of the world’s Gentile population, but then decided not to settle with half-measures and so also is using the same vaccines to wipe out its own population as well.
Maybe I’ll get lucky and the QAnon guy will begin posting again, thereby drawing off many of the crackpots and lunatics from this website.
Ask Tibet if you have to tow the party line.
And Chinese kids eat tons of junk food, sweets and other garbage. They are just as hyper active, shallow, materialistic and glib as American kids.
Have you ever even been to China? It is not a paradise. It is a grind to make as much cash you can.
They don’t have socialized medicine. They don’t have welfare safety nets. It’s a brutal place.
The standard of living is elevated because people fled the villages to work 6 days a week in factories and industry.
“Indeed, about the only trustworthy world leader was Tanzania President John Magufuli, who claimed that the virus didn’t exist, refused to get vaccinated, and subsequently died, allegedly from Covid-19”
This is a blatant lie. Magufuli’s death was attributed to a heart problem, not Covid-19.
My cousin Cooter just got the vaccine (Mark of the beast). He’s been walking around cross eyed, eating boogers, and singing My Sharona while dry humping random people (mostly Asian) ever since. He also said everything tastes and smells like dog doodoo now too, even delicious Moon Pies taste like dog shit to him now. He calls me at least 2 times daily and accuses me of stealing his Limited Edition Dale Earnhardt koozie as well. I wish I had!
A fifth of Jim Beam and a handful of Xanax calms him down for a couple hours, I’d recommend you start this immediately if you start smelling dog shit, maybe you can prevent the other symptoms if you start early..
This stuff is evil folks. Randy is gaslighting you. I wouldn’t recommend it. The Fluthers were right!
Still not as bad as having all your clean pants crapped in by the Chicoms cause you exposed their secret Dong of the 21st Century scheme though!
Sounds like the Rapture is coming to take us badwhites only…
Right. If you cannot win an argument cast aspersions!
How is it, that not one article we’ve read over several months by honest medical scientists and top flight reporters/journalists:
NOT ONE of those articles has:
COMPARED and CONTRASTED what we in the Western World + India, Africa, know to that of other nations:
China
Russia
Parts of Latin America
Cuba
Parts of the Asian Nations
Are vaccinated people in those Non-Western Nations not dying or succumbing to severe post vaccine side effects and even death?
Do an “about-face” and let’s look at what’s going on in those above-named nations.
I know nothing about QAnon, but I know that Pfizer and Moderna are experimenting on infants.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/25/covid-vaccine-pfizer-begins-trial-on-infants-and-young-kids.html
https://www.livescience.com/moderna-vaccine-trial-young-children.html
Next year they will begin mass murdering children, as Fauci promised.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/17/us-could-start-vaccinating-young-kids-in-early-2022-dr-fauci-says-.html
CNN reports: US faces a tsunami of chronic disease deaths when the pandemic is over
https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-updates-04-06-21/h_ef1d68e4329b585a0a4a15767365abfb
Who needs QAnon, when you have CNN?
Hmmm…
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2021-03-26/tanzanias-ex-president-magufuli-to-be-buried
GATES=HELL GATES
You suffer form some form of mental derangement that makes you mix causes and effects and selectively reject evidence that you do not like.
Australia and New Zealand unlike other Western countries opted for the elimination strategy. They were quite successful: New Zealand had only one death since September 17 and Australia with 5 times larger population had 10 deaths since October 13.
The key to success is effective contact tracing and secure isolation of potential suspects so they do not cause subsequent infections. This can be done when the infection rate is below the manageable infection rate threshold. To reach the manageable infection rate threshold local strict lockdowns might be necessary. Furthermore control of borders to eliminate cases of virus importations must be adhered to.
As long as Australia and New Zealand adhere to their border control and strict quarantining of new arrivals they are not under pressure to launch a mass vaccination program.
You should be grateful that you live in a country with intelligent and effective elites who consider the well being of their citizens and who do not listen to disinformation and chaos mongering by low intelligence propaganda mongers. You should be also glad that Australia is tolerant of people like you who spread nonsensical theories. In Taiwan that did even better than Australia and New Zealand you would be fined or jailed for rumor mongering that is detrimental to concerted actions by society in the fight against the epidemic.
“Maybe I’ll get lucky and the QAnon guy will begin posting again, thereby drawing off many of the crackpots and lunatics from this website.” – You can help your luck by not publishing Mike Whitney and few others.
You are referring to what we may call the “Yeadon Hypothesis”. But I said nothing about that, neither did Ron Unz in the remarks to which I responded.
A discussion on that topic might be instructive, but off hand I have nothing that seems of interest to say on the subject — I’m still thinking about it.
Agree. Some people refuse to believe in limits. They will be surprised.
There is not one factual sentence in your vomit. Every one is entitled to his opinion so it would be you also. But you have no opinion what you have shown is only verbal diarrhea of hatred.
You are crooked POS.
Simple question for you Mr Unz:
How many people do you know personally that have died of Covid?
I’ve asked this question of several people and for the most part have had responses of “um, er, I’ve heard of some people, but no-one I actually know…”
Personally, I know of three people who had Covid (here on the southern tip of Africa). Two were healthy males in their early 30’s. Both recovered easily enough – which is to be expected. The 3rd person was an 87 year old woman with heart and breathing problems. She also recovered. Nor, apparently, was it anything like touch and go in her case.
Us conspiracy crackpots and lunatics have good reason to be suspicious of the whole lockdown agenda.
And why is an 80 year old man telling US citizens what they can or cannot do? I refer to Fauci, not creepy Uncle Joe. There’s a good reason people should retire before age 70. I wouldn’t want to see a doctor or dentist aged 80 – unless I had a death wish.
The Spanish flu this crap is not. Not even vaguely.
In other words, the reaction to this bollox is either over-reaction due to the interconnection of the modern world – or something more sinister is afoot.
So, if you don’t mind, I’m gonna lean more towards being a crackpot or lunatic until further evidence tells me I’ve got it wrong.
Not holding my breath…
SEE:
https://www.ianwelsh.net/only-zero-covid-worked-and-everyone-knows-it/#comment-126216
It could be that they are using the covid kill shots to kill off the intelligent races and when they are killed off they’ll use brutal means to kill off the rest of the world. White self-hate and pity for the darker races is the only thing that fuels their population explosion.
Don’t be silly! People can be gotten to anywhere. It’s not like you would know about it; you wouldn’t unless they got revealed. Don’t forget that Icelandic officials very much bought into the financial derivatives Pyramid scheme of the 2000s. ( Somebody in Iceland wound-up with a fat bank account in Switzerland for engineering that for the ‘dark forces’.)
Something else, about one year ago a couple of us were talking with a Swedish guy on another website and he was going on about how open and free their society and media are – that they don’t have big schemes going on, etc. I asked him if he knew who Barbara Lerner Spectre is – she lives in Sweden? He replied, “No, who is she?” To which I said, “That clearly means that your media is suppressing info about important activities in Sweden and you are more controlled than you realize.” Then I supplied him the Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Lerner_Spectre
He went silent after that. (P.S. I just looked at that Wiki page again and see that ALOT of info has been stripped away from it. Search elsewhere online for info about what she’s been up to for years.)
Yes, and people mis-apply it all the time. They think it’s a method for how to analyze anything – No. You use it for how to design something at the outset.
President John Magufuli vas indeed the Lion of Tanzania, facing the Evil to save his People. But unlike the Lion of Daddabha-Jataka (Jataka are famous Buddhist sacred Texts) who saves the animals of the forest from a panic due to to the mistake of a hare
https://www.sacred-texts.com/bud/j3/j3023.htm
for he is the Bodhisatta, Magufuli was a mortal, and they killed him. He lives now as a Heroe.
There is no depopulation agenda without voluntary self-annihilation. It’s two peas in a pod… High IQ “jewsuits” and the low IQ squad. Talented teeth in the media meddling with the middle class and mudsharking for an all-out brawl.
High IQ “whites,” collectively, no long desire resurrected eternal life.
Killer Clown World is the consequence.
Oh, I have a technical background too, and I am well aware of the paralysis in US nuclear research. But it is paralyzed. Now, look at the graph below, which regrettably runs to 2018, you will find nuclear down low. Do you really think nuclear can jump by a factor of 20? how are you going to extract coal without diesel?
https://ibb.co/2NbdJmt
The excess deaths numbers, which Ron Unz seems to consider a good measure of Covid deaths, show a first wave of around 61,000 UK deaths, with a maximum of almost 12,000 deaths in Week 16 followed by a slight elevation to a maximum of under 4000 in week 52. Thereafter, excess deaths rise to a peak of 5,688 in Week 4 of 2021.
These numbers, while consistent with the claim of continued Covid deaths after October 2020, do not support the claim of 80,000 additional Covid deaths after October 2020. Moreover, of the excess deaths after October 2020, some and perhaps most will have been due to the Covid lockdowns and the restriction of hospital services to very sick people. For example, here it is argued that:
A number of studies came to similar conclusions.
As for the official Covid death stats, there are serious questions as to their validity, based as they are, on the positive-error prone RT_PCR test. Moreover, as the use of this test has likely increased over the duration of theUK epidemic, overestimation of Covid deaths has likely increased since October 2020.
To invalidate Yeadon’s claim that the peak of the epidemic passed in 2020, one would need a much more thorough and conclusive analysis of the statistics than is currently available.
Kind of disappointing that a guy who has written a series called American Pravda is making fun of all us kooks.
Looking at the totality of the events of the past 15 months, even an average guy like me can tell that things don’t add up.
Et tu Ron Unz?
Mr. Unz, you are being disingenuous by cherry picking the most crackpot theories. There are obvious and serious flaws in the “official narrative” surrounding COVID-19 that any thinking person can quickly and easily spot. Your website has happened to attract a bunch of these “thinking people” (congrats), yet you proceed to shit all over them for doing that very thing with regards to COVID-19. The obvious and serious flaws in the official narrative are the very reason why there is so much speculation, so much conspiracy, so much disinfo going around.
Where’s there smoke there’s fire. There’s something being hidden from us about COVID-19. Many of us sense this, know it, in our guts. We don’t know what it is yet, but we are chewing on it. The only topic that comes to mind that has as much disinfo, and as much disparity between the “official narrative” and what independent journalists and scientists say is the 9-11 attacks.
Real science around COVID-19 is nearly impossible to find. Here are just a few examples:
Where are the comparison studies of COVID-19 outcomes across different countries? While total death rates went up in the U.S. in 2020, in many countries they went down or stayed the same. Shouldn’t COVID-19 be equally deadly and dangerous in all countries?
Where are the studies probing the origin of COVID-19? Seems kind of important, yet nobody is looking and nobody cares. So we just buy the “bat soup” story from CNN and move along?
Many places on earth have told their people to wear cloth masks for over a year now, but where are the credible scientific, peer reviewed studies that prove that these cloth mask mandates have had a net positive benefit? I’ve never seen or heard of one.
And we have had millions of COVID-19 “jabs” doled out for many months now, so where are the credible scientific, peer reviewed studies that prove these vaccines are vanquishing COVID-19? I’ve never seen or heard of one. I would be particularly interested in a study that takes a distribution of vaccinated and unvaccinated people from the same population and tracks health outcomes of those two groups. Wouldn’t that be interesting? (good luck finding that study, you will looking a long, long time).
As I said in my other comment, I don’t know what’s going on – it could be a money making scheme, it could be bio-warfare, it could be de-population – but something is going on, I’m certain of it.
Just wait until this summer.
Stir up the blacks. Riots. Chauvin.
Fall: start shrieking about 3rd and 4th wave(s).
Russia, Ukraine, China!!!!!!!!!!!!
Scream, scream.
War, war!!!!!!
At a certain point, the natives just need to get restless; lock and load; all govt ofticials locked up and tried for Treason; dissolve the Fed; repudiate all criminal debt; expel all Israeli dual citizens and hold trials for Treason.
We are past the point of Conspiracy, Murder and War Crimes by government and elites. It is now so blatant and fraudulent we have to end this insanity at the barrel of a gun.
These people cannot be reasoned with. Currently, we have a Jew Secretary of State so far out of his league he has no clue what he is doing. No strategy, no smarts. Just a stupid moron who thinks he can bully China and Russia. He is the type of idiot that would have been fragged by his own troops. This is the incompetent running U.S. Foreign Policy. If we had no nukes it would actually be funny!
We the People need to end this before we they get all us killed.
Disagree…there are much more oil reserves now than ever in recorded history …
Russia gained much expertise in deep-well drilling and coming up with oil deposits far deeper than that of the level of “fossils”, abiotic oil at extreme depths was actually a Russian ‘state secret” for a long time.
Here is an article in English in today’s Moscow Times (a Western publication).
Russia May Have Passed Peak Oil Output – Government
Russia’s oil production is unlikely to recover to pre-coronavirus levels, according to a government strategy document cited by Kommersant.
I guess this “secret” is so tightly held that no one told the Russian government about it. 🙂
The other huge producer, Saudi Arabia, has been using water injection to get at their remaining oil. Otherwise, they would have peaked 20+ years ago. 🙁
Here is a comment (March 24 2021) by a real expert:
Saudi Arabia can’t expand its crude oil production capacity no matter what oil prices are or its CAPEX budget is.
The reason is that 90% of Saudi oil production comes from five giant oilfields: Ghawar, Safaniya, Hanifa, Khurais and Zuluf all of which are more than 73 years old and are being kept producing by a huge injection of water with Ghawar accounting for 50% of total production. Aramco itself admitted in its prospectus that that Ghawar’s production has already declined from 5 million barrels a day (mbd) to 3.8 mbd. If this is the case, then it is safe to assume that the other major fields of the same age of Ghawar must also be declining.
Saudi production peaked at 9.6 mbd in 2005 and has been in decline since. The maximum Saudi Arabia can produce is 8.5-9.0 mbd. Anything above that comes from its oil inventory.
Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
International Oil Economist
Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
At the end of the day, Ron Unz is to truth as Anthony Blinken is to International Relations.
Unz believes the lying CDC. Why should we believe an organization run by a Jew who claims Americas’ biggest health care issue is racism?
They have no break down just totals; good enough for Ron.
Blinken thinks America is just awesome and must be obeyed. The Chinese laughed in contempt and headed for the door. Then him and Bidet gave Russia a shot; calling Putin a ‘killer’ is this amazing kabbalah trick where your enemies cry and roll over. Magic. Hmmm…..must not have sacrificied enough goats. Note to self: next time call Podesta and request children.
We are one war from economic collapse, if that. Right now, in China and Russia there are extremely talented people trying to calculate how to take the U.S. down with the least amount of pain.
I’m betting on the realists not the kabbalists.
I bet Covid 19 only killed 100, 000 and the rest of the deaths were elderly people who in a kind society would have been left alone to die in peace. When you incentivize hospitals by paying double or triple you get covid rates through the roof. You also get deaths that shouldnt have happened due to a failure to treat.
What we have seen is a total bankrupty of our govt and elite. A total moral failure by our media and complete criminality by Big Tech, Big Pharma and Big Finance.
Do you think we could directly graph Jewish Power against Societal Destruction?
I do.
The real secret that Israel tries to hide is how water vulnerable they are. They took Golan Heights for water. They got northern Iraq for water in 2003. They dont want people to know how truly frail they are and yet they destroy and cannabilize America.
It doesnt seem rational does it?
It isnt. It is just the way of evil and stupidity
You could add Carl Heneghan (CEBM Oxford) and Sucharit Bhakdi to the list and several others. It’s almost as if a group of some of the most respected medical scientists are calling bullshit on this thing. Perhaps that’s because the PCR test is known as a deceptive tool and that the whole edifice of the pandemic is predicated upon it (something people like Ron Unz steadfastly refuse to acknowledge), or because pseudopandemics have happened before, or because a medical mafia has hoodwinked society before (Swine Flu), or because the process of corporate capture and centralisation of global public health authorities has reached its apex (i.e. nadir) ?
Or maybe its because really trustworthy (i.e. laughably untrustworthy) mass media organisations like Reuters are right and these people are just deranged and have no argument? (Except that they do, and that is why it has quite obviously and systematically been suppressed or misrepresented -as you have, by vested interests).
Yeadon (and others like Cahill and Bhakdi) make it explicitly clear their view that vaccines, when properly tested, used wisely in situations where they will significantly assist human immunity, when they are offered to the vulnerable and not forced upon the masses, are in line with hypocratic principles of ‘do no harm’. Trying to reduce the arguments against the roll out of Covid Vaccines into a binary of “anti-vaxx” or “pro-science” reveals the paucity of the argument in their favour. You know as well as I that two major vaccines are being restricted or withdrawn after millions of doses given. Medical literature is emerging about the quite probable long term health consequences (DNA changes, prion disease etc.). Governments are now tacitly telling us that they are ineffective against the disease (NB Johnson’s statements yesterday).
Go back to your mainstream media and shut down Utu. You have nothing honest to say.
“…It really does sound like many of the loons hanging out here sincerely believe that….”
I am so very glad that you limited your criticism to ‘many’ loons here, and not all of us loons.
I don’t think the denialism of some is as dangerous as the impropaganda given us by those who would be our masters.
If I say that the numbers posited by sources regarded as authoritative suggest an IFR berween 0.002 and 0.007, or that about 1 person per 2,700 worldwide have died of this, that’s enough to make me a ‘Covid denier’, even though the ‘offical numbers’ state these things.
Just like saying ‘3 million jews were killed by the Nazis’, instead of 6 million, is enough to make someone a ‘Holocaust denier’.
FWIW, I suspect that the true IFR is higher and the number of infections lower, as the latter is based on overcycled PCR tests and financial incentives.
Right, not only am I now an “anti-vaxxer”, a “conspiracy theorist”, a “flu hoaxer”, I am also a “Trump supporter” and Qanon cult member.
Is this an NLP training excersize or something ? Or does Ron Unz get a perverse thrill from making things up and arguing against them, whilst ignoring most of his readership’s actual points ?
I am starting to suspect deep dishonesty here.
(e.g. the ‘Lockstep’ paper, Gates foundation work, UN Agenda 2030).
Anyone who needs proof that the United Nations knew about this “pandemic” in advance should read the following from Martin Armstrong. The UN essentially cheated investors (e.g. pension funds) out of a vast amount of money by launching a “pandemic bond” ($500m) in late 2017. In the event of a “pandemic”, the UN gets to keep the principal and the investors lose their money. They are essentially thieves.
This pandemic has been orchestrated right from the start. The United Nations sold pandemic bonds, and if they declared there was a pandemic, they did not have to repay. They fleeced all those investors and now only a mindless idiot would dare buy another. There have been countless after-effects from bankruptcies, job losses, countless fake studies with predetermined conclusions, and teenage suicides because their dreams of a future vocation were erased. All the pension funds and unions have been destroyed during this fake pandemic. There is no hope of returning to normal.
Woke = Divide & Conquer
World Bank Launches First-Ever Pandemic Bonds to Support $500 Million Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility
“It would then become clear to all that only the vaccinated were dropping like flies…..”
It would become clear were the corporate media not there to obscure it. They’re on the job 24/7 to make sure the general public never gets anywhere close to truth.
Florida Governor Ron De Santis takes on Google – youtube. Covid – 19 censorship and without mentioning them Israel’s Bibi Ntanyahu,Ron Unz,Anthony Fauci,Billl Gates,et.al. and beats them hands down.While I early on despised him for his censorship of free speech in regards to Israel
and wish he were so elequent in defending Americans’ right to do so rather than pass draconian laws against doing so,,I am overwhelmed at his eloquence in defending frre speech and human rights in regards to the covid issue.
While Google – YOUTUBE – ALPHABET persists in posting their World Health Oganization or WHO propoganda immediately below this second Covid roundtable talk by DeSantis so far they haven’t removed it like they did his perhaps even more important first roundtable featuring experts from around the world who contradicted youtube’s,Bill Gates’,Anthony Fauci’s,et.al.’s and by extention the ‘the Chinese Communist Party’s or CCP’s covid-19 lies and fear mongering because after all both Bill Gates and the CCP are the biggest funders of the WHO.
‘You got that idea from that petrified book written by desert dwelling Bronze Age humans.’
No. Not Bronze Age.
Early Iron Age.
Not Carter, but Reagan. Understand?
Corazon Aquino is the answer
You have never lived in the Philippines. I have. Corizon Aquino belonged to one of the biggest landowning families in the country. The Wikipedia says “Both of Aquino’s parents were from prominent political families”
Her husband, Benigno, according to the Wikipedia was “from a prosperous family of hacienderos, the original owners of Hacienda Maling, Hacienda Sawang and Hacienda Murcia”
In case you don’t know, the Philippines has always been dominated by a handful of wealthy families – like many South American banana republics.
Benigno was being set up by the Americans to be the replacement of Marcos. On his return to Manila from his professorship at Harvard, he was shot dead on the airport tarmac by the thugs of Marcos.
The replacement of Marcos by Aquino was essentially a color revolution – totally controlled by the American Deep State.
I have somewhere a photo of an ex-girlfriend with Benigno outside his house near Boston. She was his personal assistant. He was shot a little later.
Exactly. It can go in every direction, not necessarily toward less virulence as claimed by Yeades.
Monsieur Unz,
How is it possible that the “virus that is here to last forever” according to WHO would have killed so many US citizens while there is no significant excess death in France (according to official figures)? Professeur Raoult has just released a video claiming that in the south of France there has been no excess death in 2020:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcwoYiWyXRY
Furthermore, one of the local health administration has announced that because of the numerous adverse effects of so called vaccination, these won’t be reported anymore… If requested I will give the data.
The health minister here has officially announced that because of the side effects for those below 55 years old with the astrazeneka “vaccine”, the second dose will be another one with mrna! What is the science behind this? “Two different vaccine”, do you get it?
Many French scientists, doctors are ringing the alarm bell over this utter insanity.
Much more basic, old man. It should remind you of the boom-crash population cycle of lemmings. Lemmings slowly, then very rapidly increase in numbers. The carrying capacity of the land is unable to support them, then there is a massive crash in numbers.
Obviously, long before the end of the century, this will happen in Africa. It is common sense that the rest of the World – Europe, North Africa, Asia, the Americas etc – must isolate Sub-Saharan Africa and prevent them exporting their population and misery. Getting rid of gatekeepers like Gadaffi was not a good idea.
We are witnessing the outworking of Straussian Neopolitical Geopolitics by a cohesive “sticky” Power Elite that has captured successive administrations and is attempting to “reshape” the World.
Strauss described the need for an external exoteric language directed at outsiders, and an internal esoteric language directed at ingroup members. Issues are framed in language that appeals to non-Jews rather than explicitly in terms of Jewish interests, although Jewish interests always remain in the background if one cares to look a little deeper.
The most common rhetoric used by Jewish intellectual and political movements has been the language of moral universalism and the language of science—languages that appeal to the educated elites of the modern Western world. But beneath the rhetoric, it is easy to find statements describing the Jewish agendas of the principal actors. And the language of moral universalism (e.g., advocating democracy as a universal moral imperative) goes hand in hand with a narrow Jewish moral particularism (altering governments that represent a danger to Israel).
Strauss understood that neither communism nor fascism was good for Jews in the long run.
But democracy cannot be trusted given that Weimar ended with Hitler.
A solution is to advocate democracy and the trappings of traditional religious culture but managed by an elite able to manipulate the masses via control of the media and academic discourse. Jews have a long history as an elite in Western societies, so it is not in the least surprising that Strauss would advocate an ideal society in which Jews would be a central component of the elite.
This is Strauss’s esoteric message.
The exoteric message is the universalist veneer promulgated by Strauss’s disciples—a common enough pattern among Jewish intellectual and political movements.
Neocons have been staunch supporters of arguably the most destructive force associated with the left in the twentieth century—massive non-European immigration. Support for massive non-European immigration has spanned the Jewish political spectrum throughout the twentieth century to the present.
Macdonald thinks that :
“A principal motivation of the organized Jewish community for encouraging such immigration has involved a deeply felt animosity toward the people and culture responsible for the Jewish immigration restriction of 1924–196 as well as “this notion of a Christian civilization.” ”
Ah, where is your Faith? 🙂
“It ain’t over ’til it’s over”.
Personally, I see many signs of highly effective resistance. They may still bloom into something great 🙂
Once again, using your numbers, we have 520k excess deaths over the year before.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7014e1.htm lists an updated number of 375k deaths from the Covid in 2020.
520k – 375k = 145k != a trivial number.
Are you claiming the 145k for the Covid?
I don’t think those deaths caused, proximally or not, by the response to the Covid are themselves to be credited to the virus’s score, at least not when considering the way forward.
‘Wicked’, rather than ‘evil’.
The line comes from Shakespeare’s Scottish Play, originally.
And watch out for the missing 400 words!
Corazon Aquino is the answer
You have never lived in the Philippines. I have. Corazon Aquino and her husbands belonged to the biggest landowning families in the country. The Wikipedia says “Both of Corazon Aquino’s parents were from prominent political families”
Her husband, Benigno, according to the Wikipedia was “from a prosperous family of hacienderos, the original owners of Hacienda Maling, Hacienda Sawang and Hacienda Murcia”
In case you don’t know, the Philippines has always been dominated by a handful of wealthy landowning families – like many South American banana republics.
Benigno was being set up by the Americans to be the replacement of Marcos. On his return to Manila from his professorship at Harvard, he was shot dead on the airport tarmac by the thugs of Marcos.
The replacement of Marcos by Corazon was essentially a color revolution – totally controlled by the American Deep State.
I have somewhere a photo of an ex-girlfriend with Benigno outside his house near Boston. She was his personal assistant. He was shot a little later.
Spot on Ron!
Unfortunately, the craziness of so much contrarianism about COVID does have a serious consequence.
There ARE significant ways in which the “Establishment” – a very real alliance of powerful forces within Big Pharma, Big Media and Big Government – should be held to account for demonstrably doing the wrong thing during the pandemic. The need to correct this is urgent. Literally millions of lives are potentially at stake.
The most notorious malfeasance of the “Medical Establishment” has been its active suppression of effective and safe – but inexpensive and non-patent – medicines to both prophylax against and treat COVID-19 in all stages of the disease.
Ivermectin (which as a bonus is also effective against ALL variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus) is the most promising of the repurposed medicines so far – and its deployment has yielded quite remarkable positive outcomes, documented over the last nine months in various parts of the world. Yet in plain sight there’s been an unseemly attempt to suppress this encouraging information, stifle discussion and brand highly reputable doctors and scientists who speak out in favour of appropriate repurposed medicines as quacks.
Anyone interested in this topic should check out the FLCCC website (link below) for starters, but there are many other credible doctors and scientists who also have a voice on the web and on social media (although Google won’t help you much finding their websites, and Twitter and Facebook regularly sin-bin their posts and even accounts).
FLCCC Website: https://covid19criticalcare.com
Monsieur Yeadon has been interviewed by France soir:https://www.francesoir.fr/videos-les-debriefings/mike-yeadon-debriefing
This media is feared by the power that shouldn’t be but respected by associations like Bon Sens.org which is managed by scientists and highly credible intellectuals:
https://bonsens.info/videos-bons-sens
It doesn’t take to speak French to understand that a great many scientist, doctors have been interviewed on that media. Just check.
Those contesting the official narrative are not crackpots, pretending otherwise is just dishonest.
Monsieur Unz, what is the science behind the fact that some people should get inoculated with two different “vaccine” technologies as it is official now in France?
Why are front line doctors not authorized to treat the “deadly virus” with known molecules which have been proven effective?
Why is it that those doing it face problems with “le conseil de l’ordre” which is mostly financed by medical industry (like all the “expert” talking gaslighting/fearmongering on oligarchycal medias)? Last year Jérôme Salomon, le Directeur général de la Santé, compared the “pandemy” with the 1347 Black Death which killed millions of europeans. Are those people serious? Who is that Jérôme Salomon, who were those responsible for the first Conseil Scientifique amonst which there were no specialist and those delibaration have never been officialy published which is illegal?
Why is it that the power that shouldn’t be has made a law forbiding doctors to have free speech?
Why is it that people with covid symptoms could only be prescribe Doliprane by their doctors?
Don’t you smell a rat?
https://solidariteetprogres.fr/actualites-001/attali-une-petite-pandemie.html
« L’Histoire nous apprend que l’humanité n’évolue significativement que lorsqu’elle a vraiment peur : elle met alors d’abord en place des mécanismes de défense ; parfois intolérables (des boucs émissaires et des totalitarismes) ; parfois futiles (de la distraction) ; parfois efficaces (des thérapeutiques, écartant si nécessaire tous les principes moraux antérieurs). Puis, une fois la crise passée, elle transforme ces mécanismes pour les rendre compatibles avec la liberté individuelle et les inscrire dans une politique de santé démocratique. »
Pour Attali, « La pandémie qui commence pourrait déclencher une de ces peurs structurantes », car elle fera surgir, « mieux qu’aucun discours humanitaire ou écologique, la prise de conscience de la nécessité d’un altruisme, au moins intéressé. »
« Et, même si, comme il faut évidemment l’espérer, cette crise n’est pas très grave, il ne faudra pas oublier, comme pour la crise économique, d’en tirer les leçons, afin qu’avant la prochaine – inévitable – on mette en place des mécanismes de prévention et de contrôle, ainsi que des processus logistiques de distribution équitable des médicaments et de vaccins. On devra, pour cela, mettre en place une police mondiale, un stockage mondial et donc une fiscalité mondiale. On en viendra alors, beaucoup plus vite que ne l’aurait permis la seule raison économique, à mettre en place les bases d’un véritable gouvernement mondial. »
This has been said in 2009. Sorry for not having translated but with modern tech that should be easy for you to do so.
Respect
Good Mr. Unz;
We cannot really use “conspiratorial” as a measuring stick of whether an argument is sound or not, although, to be sure, when paranoia and lack of knowledge become mixed, delusional thinking can spin wildly out of control – and I suppose that that is the meaning in which you use the word.
History is full of conspiracies, as you well know. Indeed, you yourself have written extensively about it, although you have perhaps largely refrained from using the terminology. It therefore does not seem to be compatible with principles of strict reasoning to abandon arguments simply from the fact that they can remind one of paranoid and faulty thinking.
Certainly, we are dealing with very complex and complicated matters, that are easy to misconstrue. The world is a huge place, Nature as yet keeps most of Her secrets, and 7 billion people create extensive, layered networks of various sorts, all interlinked. And certainly, there are many conspiracy theories that are deeply delusional – but always, I find, when they strike a chord with a lot of people, it is because there is some form of truth in them, even if it is only an expression of pattern recognition.
It is very good of you to give people a place to discuss everything under and above the Sun here – and to provide them with excellent writings, to boot. Without question, a lot of people are learning a lot from it, myself included.
Many sharp minds and good hearts are drawn here, because of your iron-clad and disciplined respect for free speech, and the high-quality writings that you publish (and write), and in time, through free discussion, perhaps a more integrated view can be discerned and constructed by all these gathered minds.
All the best, and thank you 🙂
Typo in the article:
“where only a scattered few will what they have to say.”
Another typo, in a quote:
“and is irresponsible especially when no evidence to support the claims.”
Agreed that the corporate media will do their utmost to disguise the already obvious fact, that the vaccines are lethal. However, the scenario I envisage would probably be outside of media control, as if say 30% of the population remained unvaccinated and it was only the vaccinated that were “dropping like flies” on a massive scale, then it would be impossible to hide. This situation would be very dangerous for the globalist depopulators and their government lackeys, so they will go to great lengths, to ensure that a large rump of vaccine refuseniks will never get to exist.
The more they trample over our rights and treaty obligations, so as to leave no one unvaccinated, the more that we can be certain the vaccines are harmful and that this harm is intentional.
Personally, I don’t need any more convincing that we are already in the early stages of a mass cull of most of humanity, but for many, their cognitive dissonance still rules the day and this reluctance to face unpleasant facts will likely prove to be the undoing of all of us
Well Utu, one of us suffers from mental derangement – and it’s not me.
I live in Sydney, (largest city in the most populous state in Australia), so I’m at the coalface and see EVERY DAY what goes on around me.
My city and state (and this is true for the whole country more or less – other than for the state of Victoria), had the mildest/shortest of lockdowns and mask mandates and had a concomitant negligible Covid mortatlity.
ie: think of Florida but out of lockdown for MUCH LONGER than Florida and with far less restrictions and mask mandates (not that many of us observed the mask mandates anyway when they were around).
Meanwhile, clowns like you Utu, living in another hemisphere whose only knowledge of Australia is through press releases from CNN or Bloomberg etc, claim we adopted the ‘elimination strategy’ (whatever that is ?? ).
I have news for you. The ‘elimination strategy didn’t work – it’s apparent that you got out of your straight-jacket and you’re now on the loose peddling nonsense.
To the extent that some of those that rule over us are bought-and-paid-for underlings of the cabal that foisted the Covid hoax on the world, we in Australia have been subject to some ‘token’ measures and restrictions (all of which were temporary and soon lifted after being in force for a month or so in April/May of 2020). ie: ALL schools are open, ALL restaurants open, ALL sporting stadiums open and ALL of us that attend are shoulder to shoulder in said venues).
Yes ‘Misguided-Utu’, there’s no Socialist Distancing going on here – and we’re reaping the benefits of it.
Let me put things in perspective. The ENTIRETY of Australia (excepting the state of Victoria), which comprises 75% of the population has only one quarter of the Covid deaths.
Victoria, the lockdown epicentre of Australia, with one quarter of the population had EIGHTY PERCENT of the Covid fatalities.
How do you explain that Utu, you uninformed clown ?
Australia has some very ineffective and servile politicians that grovel to the cabal who have instigated some token measures to appease their masters.
But a critical threshold of Australians (like myself), are having NONE of it, so these traitors we have for leaders have not imposed the draconian Covid measures that western Europe and most of Nth America have endured – hence the low death count.
Also Utu, as to your ridiculous assertion that we here in Australia have low Covid mortality due to our strict quarantining and border control, have a look at the following article that involves the cruise ship Ruby Princess that was known to be bursting at the seams with Covid cases when it docked in Sydney last year :
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-53802816
You read right. There were 2650 passengers (900 of whom were infected with Covid), and our state government just released the WHOLE LOT of them onto the streets in March of 2020.
And what happened ?
Not a F*CK’n thing.
The ship was full of geriatrics who were on deaths door anyway and, in line with mortality rates for obese old timers, a handful of them dropped dead due to natural causes (and were labelled as Covid deaths even though they died due to other comorbities or were put on ventilators unnecessarily, N.Y Gov Cuomo style, and died from medical malpractice).
So Utu, keep your B.S mainstream media generated propaganda theories to yourself.
I’ll be listening to the likes of the Great Barrington Declaration signatories (Kulldorff, Gupta, Bhattacharya), along with others like Stanford’s Prof Ioannidis, Wolfgang Wodarg, Sucharit Bhakdi etc, because I want to hear from the best of the best – individuals that are not beholden to the cabal.
Prof. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford is the preeminent infectious disease epidemiologist on the planet and she says that the lockdowns have killed far more than Covid is alleged to have killed in the doctored CDC statistics and the equivalent in other western countries.
Most of Australia is NOT in lockdown or subject to restrictions, most of us IGNORE mask mandates and Socialist Distancing – hence the GREAT RESULTS.
Why don’t you hook yourself up to one of Gov. Cuomo’s ventilators Utu and take some proactive measures ?
That way, the objective readers here on Unz Review (the majority), that are not so gullible to have swallowed the official narrative on the Covid Deception, will not have to put up with your poorly researched opinions.
So our hero Ron believes “rogue elements” within US govt, almost certainly with help from Israel, created the covid bioweapon and released it in Wuhan in 2019, while Israel did similar in Iran. But those same actors are today and always have been playing straight with us on covid vaccines, banned covid treatments, and covid death statistics. Still a big fan of RU and UR, nobody’s perfect.
What I expect is for the morons in gov’t to continue to do the same stupid shit they’ve been doing and even doubling down on ‘green energy’ feel good programs. They may even attempt to use batteries for storage, but that can’t scale to what’s needed due to material constraints unless new battery tech comes on line using common materials. Flow batteries might work for some applications. The conversion losses and costs for batteries would send electricity prices sky high and they have to be replaced periodically due to wear resulting in an added layer of permanent cost.
France runs primarily on nuclear, so it can be done. The fact that nuclear has lost ground in the US is due to over regulation and permitting which drives the cost and time frame to build a plant into unreasonable territory. That was done to mollify the enviro wackos while at the same time giving the energy market to the gas producers. If you haven’t noticed, the shale miracle is built on borrowed money that will never be repaid. That whole ‘US is energy independent’ miracle is not sustainable. Now that even natural gas is considered evil, the push is for wind and solar which has a problem at night.
When, not if, an electrical crunch comes along, nuclear will once again become an option because it’s the only option suitable for base load if fossil fuels are eliminated for political reasons. SMR’s are being developed and they will be produced in factories and delivered ready to generate power with minimal installation times. These will come on line because there is no alternative. Because the national grid hasn’t been maintained properly for decades, as SMR’s come on line, regions will disconnect from the national grid to form more localized versions to shield themselves from those areas that are behind the curve.
It’s because SMR’s are approved once and then cranked out of factories like hot dogs that will change the energy landscape.
TKK,
“Ask Tibet if you have to tow the party line.”
It’s extremely weird to see Western proles so willingly believe and side with the ruling class. In Tibet’s case, former ruling class in exile.
So what? the ruling monks and aristocrats got kicked out, they lost their serfs and privileges, their lands given to their former serfs? Good riddance. They can lie and curse and whine all they want, their good old days aren’t coming back, and their influence over the people diminishing…
Well, I’ll make a promise to you, if you Americans strip the power off your own ruling oligarchy, as a working class Chinese, I’ll side with you not with them…
Sorry for getting off-topic…
Security guards on her estate killed a whole bunch of workers who went on strike protesting for better conditions. That’s how much she cares about the ordinary people.
Ron thinks only morons read the Unz Review. Perhaps he’s right.
At least the Eastern half of Europe only worries about work, food, and family.
In the Western half, we worry about both the standard of living and ever consuming amerimutt (((culture))).
It was fairly unpleasant, the sickest I’d been in years, for about four days. For six days, my stool was loose. For one or two days, my whole body hurt, every muscle, every joint, and my pulse beat nearly double the normal rate. It was pretty annoying.
I am in my mid-fifties. I tested positive, so am not merely guessing that it was COVID.
Interestingly, despite that pneumonia generally happens to be the weak point of my constitution (for I typically develop pneumonia about once a year), I developed no pneumonia this time, but just a slight, dry cough. I kept my room humidified. Maybe that helped.
My temperature never crested 103 F, so that wasn’t a problem. Moreover, my wife bought me one of those little finger-biting oxygen scanners. Healthy oxygen level is 100, they say (100 what? I don’t know). Mine never dipped below 80, so I was fine. I had no trouble sleeping: in fact, I slept a lot.
For me to blather on and on about minor symptoms would be rude, so I’ll leave it there. All in all, it was a mild event. Does that answer your question?
Yep forgot about that.
It is always, always instructive to examine the money movements, as Armstrong has demonstrated time and again.
I am still waiting to hear from people who believe the bat flu theory or the US deep state bioweapon attack theory, how they explain the absurdly fake videos of people dropping dead in the street on the streets of Wuhan. Who made them, and why did Chinese internet bots spread them around the world?
I think our theory explains that quite adequately.
It’s the ratio between oxygen-carrying hemoglobin and total hemoglobin in the bloodstream, in %.
Normal value is in the 95-100 range for arterial blood and 60-80 when it returns to the heart after delivering it.
Ron, has it occurred to you that, if most of the COVID fatalities are people of quite advanced age, who had a year or two left to live as it was, then you would have this hump in 2020 (as we see in the above data) but when the numbers come out for 2021 and 2022, they will be correspondingly lower, because many of the people who normally would have died in 2021, say, already died of COVID a year earlier, in 2020.
So, suppose, for the sake of argument, the numbers come out for 2021 and it’s 2.6 million and then, for 2022, it’s 2.7 million — numbers that are below the trend line. Or, to put it another way, suppose the numbers for the next twoyears were such that, if you smoothed it all out, considering 2020 as an outlier that, in fact, there is really very little change to the overall trend line.
So, if the scenario I just described came about, would that (a) surprise you? Or more importantly, would that (b) make you revise your position on this whole narrative?
…and the QAnon pack fearless leaders are none other than Mike Whitney and Paul Craig Roberts (PCR), both whom enjoy disproportionate space here provided by Mr. Unz. Is it any wonder these two attract so many QAnons?
I’ve actually learned a lot from PCR, a long time ago. He has a strong background in economics and far more intellectual integrity than the average economist, but has migrated to extreme conspiratorial theories over time. Sometimes stupid mistakes and singular obsessive selfish behavior explains history better than Grand Conspiracies, which become impossible to maintain indefinite secrecy over.
The problem with Fauci is not his age, the problem is that he is psychopath. Also, given his overwhelming desire to jab infants and pregnant women, I would suspect he is also a sadistic pedophile. Needless to say, his criminal friends at Pfizer and Moderna, conducting these experiments, deserve a special place in hell for their atrocities.
No, I don’t think so. You and I are not morons, and I see a lot of thoughtful comments. Ron Unz is not a moron, but he is a crafty sociopath with an agenda unknown to us.
The official story is that SARS-CoV-2 originated naturally and without human intention in a Wuhan wet market, and despite China’s drastic but effective efforts to eliminate spread of the virus, SARS-CoV-2 left that country and has gone on to infect millions throughout the world.
You, on the other hand, have been arguing that this is not the case. You have argued that the virus was very likely intentionally released by the United States —or some other agent acting under the cover of the United States— during a worldwide military competition hosted in Wuhan. You have also asserted that military intelligence attempted to warn allies about the danger of a dangerous, local disease in China in advance of public —even the Chinese public!— knowledge about the disease and have adduced this warning as indication of foreknowledge through commission. You have also asserted that this warning was unknown outside of IDF, NATO, the White House, &c, until revealed by Israeli media Channel 12 , or so it’s been reported by Times of Israel, to which you link and not to any original transcript or YouTube clip of that Channel 12 reporting. The Channel 12 material is very difficult to obtain —have you watched a clip of the broadcast where they make the actual assertion that Times of Israel claims they made? Are there any clips of it? Can a person even search for it?
So, you’re advancing a thesis that denies the consensus narrative. Your thesis asserts suppression of a rather ground-breaking claim about early/prophetic warnings coming from the US military that ought to have alarmed any open-minded journalist —how could the DIA know there was a disastrous outbreak in China in November and why were the IDF, the White House, and NATO the only ones told yet all of whom did nothing? —yet there is no on-going journalistic investigation nor publication of these observations apart from your own. And on that point, you assert your observations have been suppressed by the dominant search engines. You claim they are suppressing your site and even specifically your theory about intentional release during the military games. You are telling us that what you have laid out as a rational and convincing account for the origins of this coronavirus not only goes against the consensus narrative but those who benefit from coopting that narrative are also working to deny and disestablish it.
Every one has it wrong, except for Ron who has it right, but
no one will know this for long, because for us it’s kept from sight.
And even in making your more recent argument, you claim
In other words, we must have a mindset that intelligence agencies are actively working to promulgate and disseminate disinformation, particularly when that disinformation benefits the United States intelligence communities. We must become this, you say. We must become conspiratorial in our thinking about those whose tradecraft is conspiratorial.
You are the one asserting there is a conspiracy. You are the one asserting this is the action of US intelligence. You are the one asserting that the mainstream narrative is either disingenuous, disinformation, or, at the very least, just wrong. You are the one asserting that your free speech is being suppressed, and by those who work in parallel with US intelligence.
You are talking about yourself, Ron.
Or are you trolling?
“The population of the Earth has risen from 1.9 bn to 7.8 bn in the last 100 years and shows little sign of stopping. So much for the eugenicists!”
I don’t believe any statistics that the Authorities put out there. If I don’t believe the global covid1984 statistics then I certainly do not believe any demographic data that is used to push similar fear porn. There is your problem solved with a bit of common sense.
Sure, that’s obviously a factor that needs to be included. But most of the mortality estimates I’ve seen floating around indicate that victims on average had something like ten remaining years of life. I’m not at all sure how solid those estimates are, but I very much doubt that the figure is anything like just a year or two.
You might want to take a look at Linh’s recent articles and podcast interview about how extremely hard he’d been hit with (presumably) Covid-19 while in Albania. It really sounds like he almost thought he was dying. And he’s really not in the “dangerous” age range.
Raoult is not saying that. He has said elsewhere the IFR in the over 75 population in France has been of 20%, and that the real problem lies there. If I remember correctly that video, he said that less people under 50 died in the south of France in 2020, so averaging “years of life lost”, over the whole population, no “years of life were lost”. His general point being that Covid is not a death-knell, that covid is treatable. (with great results when using HCQ + azyt + zinc. That was the main message of that video you linked too. His hospital has treated 17,000+ covid patients).
And that’s sick? I, in any year of at least the last 15 (except 2020), have caught colds much worse than described for Covid, have always relapsed from them and have not recovered from some of them until months later, so what, I’m going to make a big deal about having had Covid? It is obvious that nothing has ever happened to you and that luckily you have never been sick.
A day or so ago in her majesty’s realm, Boris Johnson claimed the main reason for the decline in cases and deaths in Britain was lockdowns, not the vaccines.
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-lockdown-is-main-reason-for-drop-in-coronavirus-cases-and-deaths-not-vaccinations-says-boris-johnson-12274266
This has puzzled many people, because vaccines have been quite fanatically pushed on the public in the UK, perhaps more than in any place except Israel. I know people who have had three letters in a row from their doctors telling them to get the jab, getting increasingly frantic when they do not do so. If despite this, closing down most restaurants etc. and limiting travel was what was really effective, why all the other BS including the vaccine campaign? I share with others an at least vague sense that they are not being straight with us. But hey, I must be a crackpot.
Well, okay, but what I was suggesting (implicitly, I guess…) was that if we don’t have the data for the subsequent years (and currently we don’t!) then maybe it is basically impossible to come to any conclusion about which version of things is closer to the truth.
But even if we have to wait (which we do!) it strikes me as a reasonable test. If the data turns out to be such that the hump in death statistics from 2020 can be characterized entirely (or almost) as bringing forward 2021/2022 deaths by a year or two, then how would you react to that? If that did turn out to be the case, would you then just concede and say: “I guess I was wrong.”
Well, I just looked at this and it seems quite uncertain whether Linh really had Covid or not. But even assuming he did… well…. for one thing, he is still alive… Of course, I don’t doubt that he really felt terrible, but that does not mean that his life was really in serious danger either. (I’m not saying it wasn’t either, but…)
Perhaps most importantly though, any debate about this does need to revolve around actual data and one needs a sufficiently large sample size to draw inferences. Granted, I can’t tell you offhand how large n needs to be, but I think we can say with some confidence that it needs to be quite a bit bigger than 1.
The Western media was very supportive of Corazon Aquino, imparting the hero-worship usually given to Western shills. Clearly Marcos had outlived his usefulness.
In Australia, where I live, around 5% of the population have gotten the Covid vaccine. (Australians have a good B.S detector so don’t expect rates to rise to the levels of vaccine uptake of servile Nth Americans, western Europeans and that of the Apartheid Israeli state).
That being so, enter Dr Fauci into the equation to convince more Australians to inject themselves with the experimental (and likely toxic) mRNA gene therapy :
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/make-jab-rollout-top-priority-fauci/ar-BB1fDtCg?ocid=mailsignout&li=AAgfYrC
The first paragraph of the article reads :
“Australia can learn from the United States’ vaccination rollout, the president’s top infectious disease adviser Dr Anthony Fauci says.”
Can you believe the gall of this degenerate to say such a thing ?
Australia has LESS THAN TWO (2) HUNDRED recorded Covid deaths from the all the states combined (excepting the state of Victoria which was lockdown-tyranny-central – accounting for 80% of all Covid deaths single-handedly), and Fauci is telling us that we can learn from a country with 550,000 alleged Covid deaths.
Don’t worry Mr Fauci, I can assure you that we’ve learnt a great deal about CORRUPTION and FRAUD from the Usury States of America (aka the U.S.A).
Yes Mr Fauci, you’ve created an excellent template of how to go about depopulating a country of excess useless eaters.
(You can be sure Mr Fauci that we’ll refer to your example should we ever go down the genocidal road map you’ve laid out for us).
Meanwhile, I can honestly say that I know of only ONE (1) solitary individual amongst those I have even a loose connection with, who’s been gullible enough to take the jab.
That being so and because other Aussies too are evidently not so keen to get the untested mRNA gene therapy that masquerades as a vaccine, our corrupt cabal owned MSM is bombarding us with stories like this one titled ‘How you can jump the queue and get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sydney’ :
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/how-you-can-jump-the-queue-and-get-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-sydney/ar-BB1fDglU?ocid=hplocalnews
This is being done so as to give the impression that countless throngs are queueing up to take the toxins and convince people with fake polls claiming that 95% plus of Australians are saying they’re going to take it eventually so ‘don’t be the outsider by refusing to go with the flow’.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
Honest polls show that a critical threshold of Australians will NEVER take the Covid vaccine and a significant majority are very sceptical and growing more so by the day as the ‘collateral damage’ (ie: vaccine injuries and deaths) are mounting.
Bottom Line: Australians have a low Covid fatality rate (aside from the obvious reason that Covid-19 is no worse than seasonal flu), because the bulk of out country is totally free to go about our business MASKLESS and get out and about in the fresh air and sunshine (thus boosting our Vitamin D levels and enhancing our immune systems), as opposed to hunkering down in the damp and dark basements in fear and avoiding human interaction.
Well Americans, the proof is in the pudding.
If you keep doing what you did (following Fauci and Bill Gates’ guidelines) you’ll keep getting what you got.
You’ll have ANOTHER 550,000 mortalities one year hence.
Good luck with that.
Here in Australia, we’re not into pseudo-science (and not lacking in common sense either).
We’ll stick to our tried and tested method.
ie: We Aussies have all joined hands having one big GROUP HUG.
F*CK the SOCIALIST Distancing*.
* (Referred to as ‘Social Distancing’ in some parts but factoring in the reality that this is, by and large, being pushed by the ‘Left’, just like that other hoax of Anthropogenic Global Warming, it’s only fitting that I call a spade a spade).
My wife is a bit of a hypochondriac and even during normal times is always pushing vitamins and supplements. So yes, I did and I had her take Ivermectin 12 mg for 4 days. I took it for 6 days.
I’m 65 yrs and mildly diabetic, so when this Covid 19 pandemic started I already had made early morning walks a daily routine.This used to be a 40 mins brisk walk and I soon got addicted to it. After contacting Covid, I was advised not to exert and so stopped the walks.
I think I got it on the 2nd of March and I feel fine now. My sense of smell is almost restored (This was the main clue that I had covid) I didn’t even have a sore throat or a runny nose. Wife tested positive and was pretty sick for 2 days but is fine now.
I will give it another week then resume my morning walks.
I wish you the best of health. Cheers
Didn’t the UN wind up welshing on the pandemic bonds by declaring the Covid pandemic mere hours before the payout deadline?
That should have been a dead giveaway that all was not on the up and up.
All three are or were distantly related to me but I have details about just one. She was my nephew’s mother-in-law and in her mid fifties getting her youngest daughter married.
I think she was sick and exhausted and didn’t take precautions. Her husband is also sick and in quarantine and still doesn’t know about her death.
A superb and well-deserved encomium. Thank you for speaking from the heart.
U$ “Intelligence”, particularly the Agency, has long been recognized by astute and mindful researchers as the control-management system that utterly dominates the “on message” function overseeing essentially ALL primary elements of the entire U$ government.
Those functionary administrators get their marching-orders directly from the prime minions of the Bank$ter Cabal, the originators of the plandemic scheme as well as the “Great Reset”. This is THE conspiracy. Any and all other elements of conspiratorial actions are subsumed to this symbologized “Eye of Horus” overtopping and overseeing their top-down pyramidal control mechanism.
Complex condensation in my wording in the two preceding paragraphs, but the overall message is quite simple: Depopulation and total world domination is the desired outcome for the Cabal.
God bless the free Aussies, here this is one of the many events happening with the song “danser encore” which is becoming the anthem of revolte against the coronadelirium:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gq9qFvoMKaY
Keep on huging
We all love Linh (well, Markus doesn’t), but he’s one guy.
Can all of this be explained by one case? Astonishing if so.
You could provide a much-needed and invaluable service to the truth if you investigated germ theory, virus theory, and exosomes (just to name a few).
You could even begin by reading and reviewing “The Invisible Rainbow” by Arthur Firstenberg for your website followers. You will be impressed with the bibliography, footnotes, attention to detail, and handling of complex data.
Good posts today, TV!
Appreciate hearing details about what is happening in a land far away (I’m in the USA) – very helpful. I’m also a big fan of forthrightness so, your style is tops.
The idiocy here is almost beyond belief. Now, the criminal health ‘officials’ have announced “a pause” of the J&J vaccine because of 6 blood clotting deaths. But, they LIE and misdirect, as usual. So far, at least 54 people have died shortly after receiving the J&J vaccine (under the Janssen brand name).
I’ve perused this database extensively over the last month and it is very humbling. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
Our media doesn’t even report about the thousands of deaths and 100s of thousands of injuries that have occurred after the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.
Psychopaths are ruling the Western world!
Thank you disclaimer for having correcting me.
I lost my sense of smell to a regular bout of the flu four years ago. Took over a year to come back. I don’t think this is uncommon. The only symptom I’ve read about that distinguishes covid from regular flu is extreme difficulty breathing, and that doesn’t seem to be getting reported much, if any, now.
When I mentioned similar stuff to Ron Unz over 6 months ago in a thread, he blocked my reply and then said it was not an appropriate forum to make my comment. You made your reply, which he didn’t block. The fact that he has not replied must mean he has conceded.
Well done , laddie.
Cranc 1 Ron Unz 0
I notice you don’t mention the fact that Australia closed it’s boarders early on.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9468285/Australia-wont-open-borders-vaccinated-against-Covid.html
It turns out island states have uniqe control over their boarders (for obvious reasons) and can ‘self quarantine’ – lock the flue out. New Zealand, Greenland, Iceland, Faroe Islands etc did that also. All of them have very few covid cases and deaths.
After the first wave of covid-19 we enjoyed normal summer last year here in Iceland with hardly any restrictions behind our closed boarders. But then the tourist industry got too loud and pressured the boarders open again, albeit with restrictions. That was a bad mistake and early winter we got second much larger wave of covid cases. Last winter was spent trying to stomp out the virus again. Masks, social distancing, contact tracing, ban of gatherings over 10, closed bars, gyms, etc.
Australia didn’t make that mistake and you can enjoy almost virus free society with no need for restrictions. Not very complicated. You can thank your government.
It does. Thank you.
Psychopaths are ruling the Western world!
Tend to agree with you on that score.
I just now finished Whitney’s exceptional essay. I’ll keep my initial thoughts brief, though maybe no one will bother reading it.
1) I concur that these psychopath Masters of the Universe are “pure evil.” However, Eugenics has been unfairly demonized, just as Whitney keeps demonizing Hitler “Nazi’s.” (I prefer to call them German patriots). Saying this “E” word in any other way than condemnation, is akin to using the “N” word, or blaspheming the “V” word on Facebook.
2) To deny that some form of population control is necessary for the survival of humanity, is like the old tale of the three monkeys – “Hear no Evil, See no Evil, Speak no Evil.” We can see what is happening on our Southern border, and in the Third World invasion of Europe.
3) Malthus was right about overpopulation, though premature. Call it by another name if you must, but it may be time to re-consider the “E” movement. I don’t know how to go about it, though it’s obvious that something must be done – short of Nuclear War, I hope. However, in my opinion, vaccines are not the way to go. I’ll die before I take one.
1. The virus is real and can be deadly to 0.1% to 0.2% of infected people, mostly (90%) old people (70+). But the survivors are damaged. My mother (72) recovered six months ago, but still weak, has headaches and can’t concentrate for long hours. Used to be super-sharp for her age prior to infection.
2. The virus is very infectious and if half of global population gets infected, that’s 5 million deaths, not to mention other damages.
3. Worldometers.info shows 3 million deaths globally, so we are more than halfway through.
4. No government can ignore such a toll. They should (because they usually make things worse), but they just can’t.
5. So various governments came up with various half-assed attempts to improve the situation and mostly failed as expected.
6. Does not mean they want to kill us all or they triggered the pandemic. Do not ascribe to malice what can be explained by stupidity / incompetence.
7. Vaccines will mitigate symptoms.
8. But they are risky. Two risks – a) risk of cytokine storm when vaccinated gets exposed to virus in the wild b) long-term health risk of continuously producing spike proteins – from what I have read, neurological and reproductive risks are the most popular speculations
9. The virus is lab produced. Hard to take natural origins seriously. Circumstantial evidences on the lab-origin side are too strong. Too many coincidences that natural origin can’t explain.
10. Virus was accidentally leaked, not deliberately released. TPTB is not so stupid to start a biological warfare with an unknown virus and unproven vaccine. Based on timeline, the leak happened at Fort Detrick some time in 2019 summer. The Ft Detrick lab closure, pandemic preparation on the US-UK-Israel side and the initial panic of Chinese leadership indicates foreknowledge on one side and absence of such on Chinese side. TPTB knew about the leak and risks, but did not want this to become public until the virus was identified in China, so they could blame it on Wuhan labs. 2014 moratorium expired in 2017. US labs restarted research in collaboration with WVI and an accident happened. Since the decision to restart dangerous gain-of-function research and the accident happened under incompetent Trump / Pompeo’s watch, TPTB stole the election from Trump as a punishment and denied him his second term, which I think he was originally selected to get.
I agree. Something out of the ordinary, as for the ”covid-flu”, really happened. I also experienced mental issues. They might have been induced by fear, but I’m still not convinced that’s the only explanation. It was a combination of bodily fatigue and a loss in the mental sphere. Very curious. And yes, that could have had a natural cause. But then there is this spike, simultaneously in every western country….
” opposition leaders charge that he died of complications from COVID-19….”
So you have no evidence for the claim that he died of COVID-19, just allegations from his enemies.
I guess you’re implying that Magufuli was, in a sick twist of irony, killed by his own recklessness in denying The Science on conora…yet numerous other world leaders and celebrities contracted Covid, or so we are told, and did just fine: only the most vocal Covid dissident was the one who ended up dead. Nothing suspicious about that at all.
You might want to read this, Mr. American Pravda: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/03/investigative-reports/tanzanias-late-president-magufuli-science-denier-or-threat-to-empire/
Hope the article’s not too kooky for you.
This comment thread is a microcosm of the world gone mad.
Comments like yours, full of common sense. Anecdotes like yours, evidence that refute the lie. But still so many people can look at a wall painted white and insist that it is painted yellow. It’s unbelievable.
…then comes gaslighting, pettifog, and fear-mongering.
Next please.
“They cannot imagine anything so demonic, so they stick their heads in the sand and pretend not to see what is going on right beneath their noses. It’s called “denial” …”
I think this type of misdiagnosis is also part of the problem. Instead of flipping the blame for the warfare the jews are waging on us back onto the individual (calling victims of this psyop ignorant, in denial, stupid, etc), which is exactly what the jews/jesuits want you to do, try to understand the psyop’d culture in which we were all born, who is responsible for it, and then focus on solutions rather than tearing everyone down, which again, is what the jews/jesuits want you to do.
SARS CoV2 a plain bio-weapon, almost certainly created by Uncle Satan, IS dangerous to the unhealthy, and unprepared, and the Western medical and BigPharma Mafias are preventing easy prophylaxis and treatment options from being used, instead insisting on experimental vaccines o with possibly catastrophic potential to cause harm. There, I believe, lies the very great danger of this exercise in mass hysteria and Groupthink. The Western fakestream media scum have, as ever, behaved abominably.
My mother’s PCR test was positive twice at low cycle counts exactly when she was sick with the exact symptoms (fever, weakness, loss of smell, headache) experienced by millions of others. She lives in India. Three of her friends in the same apartment complex died from same symptoms at around the same time. Why don’t y0u ask around people you know? Not hard to find people who have experienced the symptoms and tested positive concurrently. People who you can trust and are not lying. This virus is real, and can be quite bad for certain people. Don’t ignore it. Vaccines are risky, too. Everyone needs to do their own risk analysis and determine whether they should take the vaccine or not. I am not going to take the vaccine. The unknown risks of the vaccine seems to me to be higher than the known risk of infection for my age / health profile. But I don’t think the virus is fake.
All very cogent, but I absolutely doubt that Gain of Function bio-warfare research ceased in the USA in 2014. I’m sure it continued, secretly, more or less, in one or more of the scores of bio-warfare labs operated by the Pentagon, CIA, private contractors etc, in the USA, or abroad, where the USA also operates scores of such facilities. The proposition of the Western fakestream media scum that the WIV is the only biological laboratory doing such research is typically despicable, relying on pig ignorant, moronic, brainwashed publics in the Free World.
Yep. The results per capita, in the UK, of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots, in terms of coagulopathies, are more or less the same, but the fakestream media vermin go into hysterics over one, while totally ignoring the other. As far as those scum are concerned there have been no side-effects from the mRNA vaccines, certainly none worth ‘reporting’. A system Evil from top to fathomless bottom.
Another question is, how many deaths are non-covid but occurred because of the conditions imposed by lockdown? Lack of proper care, not seeking care, suicide? Were there enough such deaths to explain the spike?
Yet another question is, are the CDC statistics reliable? It wouldn’t surprise me if they had been inflated to match the narrative.
Indeed, the article verges on gibberish.
I regret to disagree with our esteemed host. Human beings and chimpanzees have much more genetic material than the virus(es). 1.3% of a lot creates difference; 0.3% (at most, per Yeadon) of a little bit creates “samiants” – variants that are functionally, and present to the human immune system as, identical to the original.
Okay, I take back some of my original comment because of this:
Good take!
But then this again:
People get sick because of things that cause disease (toxins in what we breathe, eat, and drink, plus fear and anger that we allow to consume our spirit, not to mention the electromagnetic pollution that beset us every day, all day).
There is no proof anywhere, ever that a microorganism called a “virus” is the causative agent of any disease. Further, there is no proof anywhere, ever that ANY agent that causes disease can be transmitted from one human to another, or from one animal to another. It has NEVER been proved, despite multiple attempts.
If 90% of the fish in a pond die all at once, it is because the water has been poisoned, not because one infected fish transmitted the disease to all the other fish.
“It’s the terrain!”
– Pasteur on his deathbed (allegedly)
You’re good on a lot of things, Mulga. I think you’re deluded on climate change.
There is no “bio-weapon” that can be transmitted from one person to another. Sure, they can poison us on a mass scale through the air and water and electromagnetic waves. Call that a bio-weapon if you want. But this notion of a micro-organism that can enter our system from a bat, (or a bio-weapons lab) and travel from person-to-person, is propaganda intended to induce fear and control.
When we were children, the card game my most intelligent and moralistic sibling most liked to play was called Cheat. I forget the rules, but they served to reward those who managed to cheat most without detection.
That the game was enjoyed by all and sundry indicates that the capacity to behave in a psychopathic manner is innate to most if not all of humanity. Hence the contempt of the Talmudic Jew for the Goy, of the Aryan Nazi for the Askenazi, of the Christian for the Muslim, of the white American settler for the Indian, and of one Indian tribe for another.
Psychopathic behavior is, indeed, impelled by the rules of existence. Equally, a matter of survival is the hypocritical concealment of one’s own psychopathic propensities — hence, surely, the inclination of some, Fred Reed as published by Ron Unz, for example, to deride evolutionary theory.
Modern society has many divisions that create opportunities for treating others with the ruthless contempt of the psychopath and getting away with it: divisions of race, religion, education, class, social rank, wealth, and nationality, for example.
And among the greatest opportunities for psychopathic behavior without risking the gallows is a role in the world of politics, the military or the security services. Indeed such careers offer the ultimate in (a) justification and (b) means to commit the most atrocious acts that in other contexts would be seen as evidence of the most grotesque psychopathic mental illness.
Ron Unz, surely, is in no way psychopatic in the legal or medical sense of the word, but as a political actor he must be far from innocent of the rules the game he is playing.
I would be hesitant to place IFR below 0.25% But such low numbers hinge on people getting proper care if they get sick. Flattening the curve is important, and it happened on large scale.
But these IFR numbers are so dependent on age they are difficult to evaluate. Past year, high risk groups have taken measures to avoid infection. Much more so than others. They have been reading about the terrible flu in the press for over year, and they react and so do their family members and friends, and take care not to infect them. This could be skewing some estimates on IFR downwards quite a bit.
So called “long covid”, meaning people taking long time to recover is also serious issue, and can’t be ignored. Probably in the 1-3% range for those infected.
Re: African population growth.
The growth rate in Africa is the result of bringing modern medicine to people that have been compensating for diseases, etc, with high reproductive rates.
No changes in sexual behavior coupled with lowered infant and childhood mortality means overpopulation.
The do gooders doing what they do best, providing a point solution that spells doom in the long run.
Similar to providing welfare money to women with children with the condition that there is no father in the home. No one needs a live in father, right?
You may be right. I’m bad with faith and hope; they always seems to be what the rest of us have to settle for, while everybody else keeps working hard to make things worse 🙂
The American Association of Degenerates (AAD) is deeply offended by your comment,
and demands an immediate apology☺
‘Niceland’, with all due respect, I notice a consistent response from some here on Unz Review who ‘claim’to know what is going on in Australia courtesy of what they’ve read in your corrupt and controlled U.S MSM.
I can assure you that what you’re reading about Australia is B.S.
Here are the facts :
1) To the extent that there have been draconian restrictions / heavy handed treatment of dissenters by the police / imposition of curfews and constant mask mandates etc, this has been overwhelmingly concentrated in the state of Victoria ( our second largest state with around one quarter of the population.
End Result: Victoria has registered around 80 % of the Covid deaths (around 700 or so deaths).
The rest of Australia (consisting of 75% of the population – around 19 million people), has LESS THAN 200 DEATHS !!
Yes, there were some token lockdowns in cities outside of Victoria (Perth and Brisbane come to mind in recent months), but these didn’t last long and it was back to near normal soon after.
As to your claim that ‘Australia closed its borders’ early on, whilst there have been some restrictions on international travel, there are a range of exemptions and that has not stopped a whole host of Hollywood celebrities from coming and going into the country as they please :
https://www.msn.com/en-au/entertainment/celebrity/natalie-portman-drinks-wine-and-goes-unnoticed-by-locals-in-sydney/ar-BB1bizxT
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9205823/Natalie-Portman-enrols-children-Sydney-private-school.html
That’s right, Natalie Portman and Sasha Baron Cohen (Borat) are two of countless other celebs that come and go as they please.
Americans may not be familiar with her but those in the UK will know of high profile celeb Rita Ora and her escapades in Sydney :
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9308719/Rita-Ora-shows-figure-racy-pink-swimsuit-Sydney.html
There are numerous more that have been coming and going and, needless to say, in all the pictures you’ll see them MASKLESS – just like the majority of the locals :
https://thenewdaily.com.au/entertainment/celebrity/2020/12/01/australia-hollywood-celebrities/
Bottom Line: I read what’s written and said in the corrupt U.S mainstream media (MSM) and shake my head every time about the B.S you’re fed about how Australia is a ‘prison island’ and that’s how we achieved our low Covid mortality figures.
Let me repeat, ONLY THE STATE OF VICTORIA has been a prison island for any length of time (even that state is relatively free now after tremendous pushback from the locals who have witnessed the freedom in the other states that have DEMONSTRABLY BETTER Covid health outcomes without the tyranny).
Victoria was subjected to U.S style Covid tyranny and it has paid the price – 80 % of the Covid deaths for the WHOLE OF AUSTRALIA are from the state of Victoria.
So gullible Americans (and I do single you out Mr/Ms niceland), STOP lapping up the propaganda being peddled by your MSM and start listening to actual people that live in Australia if you want to know the facts.
Meanwhile, for those of you who continue prostrating yourself to those ‘wise overlords’ that rule over you by continuing to wear your Face Nappy (called Face Diapers by you Yanks), you really need to wake up and learn the facts from internationally acclaimed British physician Dr Vernon Coleman in his pdf titled ‘Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good’ :
https://vernoncoleman.com/harmthangood.pdf
Can you servile fools still wearing face masks not see that this is just a control mechanism foisted on you by your ruling elite – a test to determine just how slavish all of you really are and bereft of critical thinking faculties.
The first step in ending Covid tyranny is to STOP WEARING MASKS if you’re asymptomatic and in good health.
If you don’t have the guts to do that then you surely will not have the guts to resist being jabbed with the toxic mRNA gene therapy if and when it’s mandated one day and a host of other civil liberties are taken away from you.
FYI…..Niceland is Icelandic and lives in his home country. Ooops…
That like affords him/her an equal dose of shitty US and UK media garbage.
Would you, or someone else explain where on earth or anywhere else the yearly, regular flu has gone in 2020?
Can we still call “vaccine” a vaccine developed in less than one year without due process of safety?
We know that the mnra shitsoup is not a vaccine, should we still call it that way?…
Researchers like :http://wikimonde.com/article/Alexandra_Henrion-Caude, of world fame,
have been struggling to find a way to name it. Is it gene therapy? No cause there is no target… So what?
As one of my martial art master used to say: “action resolves contradiction” and Alexandra has found the answer…:
Thank you for this very relevant comment…
After reading a few comments by Ron Unz lately that appear to be poorly thought out, or even illogical, it is my guess the Mr. Unz has taken the “jab” and the mental side effects are now kicking in.
In the Saker article Mr. Unz was agreeing with that bimbo nazi-hunter annamaria in comment 82 that the Biden administration could try to assassinate Putin…
Now, in this thread, he goes full troll.
As regards Africans, Livingstone was wrong, Kipling was right. Impose some sort of order, and keep them away from missionaries, doctors and industrialists.
I’m not familiar with the COVID policies in Australia, but maybe it’s Victoria state pushing for the most stringent/coercitive action because they were hit the hardest rather than the other way around ?
Can we find a timeline of cases/death in that state and map the restriction on that to see how they track ?
No shit.
The pattern of new cases/death in relation to lockdowns is similar in most countries : a rise in cases leads to a lockdown, the new cases continue to rise for about week or two after the beginning of the lockdown, then go down, and death count follows a similar pattern but shifted by another week or two (the time between infection, symptoms, and eventual hosptitalisation and death for severe cases).
So I think he means that when adding the number of peoples vaccinated early enough for immunity to have developped and peoples infected but having recovered, the proportion is still estimated as not being high enough yet to really keep the virus circulation down when reopening.
And they keep pushing vaccination and warning peoples it’s still too early to go back to completely normal.
I too have read about Rita Ora’s exploits.
I have the general impression that travel restrictions in Covid mainly impact the proles, and the wealthy can get around them. Stopping ordinary people travelling may indeed be part of the hidden agenda.
Don’t you smell a rat?
Monsieur Unz does not “smell a rat” because that is why this website was set up. We have all fallen into a honeypot. 🙁
Honeypots in espionage fiction
I surmise you contend that this economic collapse is being done deliberately.
I agree with you.
The question is what follows. It seems illogical to do this yet leaves most other things unchanged, don’t you think?
The current generation of covid19 vaccines are not in my view intended to harm or kill people. That is a bug.
It would put people off vaccination yet explicitly government is determined that everyone be vaccinated. Why?
The variants & top up vaccines narrative is all a lie. No variant is more than 0.3% different from the original sequence. No top up vaccination required.
Our immune systems easily recognise both SARS & SARS-COV-2, which are 20% different.
So why are they lying about variants & what is the function of the top-up vaccines?
There’s no benign interpretation of it.
But plenty of scope for malign purposes.
No. According to the article, the vaccine makes you (your health prospects) worse.
The vaccine, according to the sentence immediately preceding the lie about the vaccine not working, tells you that the vaccine makes you worse.
But the author of that last sentence re-interprets reality for you, on the fly, glazing the truth with a more palatable untruth.
That does NOT mean the vaccine doesn’t work. It means something much, much, worse.
By the by, that reminds me of the war on drugs, or the war on terror, or the war on poverty, or the war on crime, various critics of all of which like to point out that these have never “worked” either.
Yet they have transferred trillions of dollars to the politically connected and handed immense powers to the politically entrenched, so they have worked for someone.
The “it didn’t work” line is just a variant of the “mistakes were made” line. It is trying to substitute incompetence for criminal conspiracy. It is criminal conspiracy apologetics. I much prefer the principle espoused by Vox Day:
We will either get a lot more perceptive about reading the real reasons for policy measures, and ignoring the noble-sounding advertising for them, i.e. we will get a lot more conspiracy theorist, or we will (as the good Doctor has noted) get a lot more dead.
Getaclue,
I agree with everything you said and believe. I do too. The only fly in this ointment is Israel has the highest % of vaccinated people and they have rolled out a passport. Those vaccinated already seem to be having significant problems. That’s what has me stumped. Your thoughts?
I’d say that’s because, contrary to what would happen with a real infection, most of the current vaccines relies on presenting to the immune system a single protein lifted from the virus (the spike), and this makes the induced immunity narrower and potentially more likely to have a reduced effectiveness if that protein is altered by a mutation of the virus.
That is plausible. One thing about massive depopulation that never made sense: If the elites remove everyone but the elites, over whom will they rule? Who will do their bidding and clean their toilets, mop their floors and mow their lawns? In the ancient world, slaves were property and therefore a source of wealth. Maybe robotics are the answer, but if they make them smart enough to do a lot of the things asked of minions, there is great risk the robots could outsmart their masters, or even a programming bug could cause issues. And a pissed off robot that can lift 1500 lbs without much effort is a formidable foe.
Personally, my take is that:
1. the virus was real, and was accidentally released by China which had an Oh sh*t moment at first, but then realized it was not that bad;
2. China then saw the potential to use it as a political/socio-economic weapon to get the West to self-immolate, which it predictably did;
3. The pharmas, hospitals saw it as a way to make a buck, so played along;
4. the gov’t saw it as a way to increase power, so played along
5. The media saw it as a way to increase viewership, so played along
6. Gates . . . well Gates is just an evil asshole who does want to destroy humanity.
Question is, if it is a mega eugenics op, does taking the jab make you one of the survivors or one of the targets?
But if 70% are inoculated to the point where it allows them to survive and spread it to the non-inoculated, then it would work precisely as planned. Thanks the the inoculated, it would not quickly fizzle out.
I hit the LOL button not to in any way ridicule you, our benefactor. I thought that your comment was genuinely quite funny. Did you mean it to be funny, or were you just taking out your real frustrations on us “anti-vaxxers” and “loons hanging out here,” screwing up the marvelous website you created?
I’m in no way offended, Mr. Unz, that you look down at us deplorables with contempt. At least I’m not a “free rider” like many who often comment here probably are. I’ll be coming back every day for more fun, and to read alternative viewpoints that I can’t find in one place anywhere else. Thanks, Mr. Unz, for doing your part to keep free speech alive!
Oh, and I didn’t mean to say they are lying. I cut the wrong part of your sentence, I intended to say that’s a reason why “top-up vaccine” could be necessary.
Or, or . . .
Vietnam IFR: .00000035.
America IFR: .0017
Australia IFR: .000036
UK IFR: .0019
South Korea IFR: .000034
Germany IFR: .00093
In other words, do nothing, because COVID is no more a serious threat than the flu, so just take the normal flu precautions.
Deagle puts the population of Israel in 2025 at 4 million. Apparently more than 50% of Israeli’s have to suffer “population reduction”. My guess is that it is planned eugenics in action, and that the “bad jews” will be eliminiated. This actually is no surprise since it is Zionist Jews themselves who wanted and needed the holocaust in order to force the “good jews” to leave their professions and careers in Germany to emigrate to Palestine, it was the Zionist Jews who wanted the NSDAP to eliminate the inferior “untermensch” jews, and it was Zionists jews who then faked the holocaust and blamed it on Germany when it never happened in order to force reparations out of Germany and to force Germany to create the modern state of Israel based on false guilt.
Another point is that already in 2018 Moderna was claiming that thier mRNA vaccine was in effect an “operating system”, and that later it could be patched and modified. This first round of vaccinations was really just the initial installation of the OS. Updates and patches will come later, and they will undoubtedly be tweaked for different target groups of people. Jews could get the brainiac patch, while germans could get the Morgentau-no-more-sperm patch.
It is important to note the Jews have been far more eager to send their DNA to places like 23 and Me, so we can assume that their was a much more detailed database available on Jewish DNA. This would also correspond to the CIA’s efforts a few years back to gather Russian DNA.
but maybe it’s Victoria state pushing for the most stringent/coercitive action because they were hit the hardest rather than the other way around ?
The first handful of deaths in Melbourne (Alfred Hospital) were of people in their mid- 80’s. The media covered it up and launched their hysteria campaign. Here is a sample from March 2020.
Several hospital staff have been infected and dozens of medical workers tested after it was revealed that two cancer patients at The Alfred hospital’s oncology ward, who later died, had been infected with COVID-19.
The hospital confirmed late Friday night that the COVID-19 diagnoses were not determined until after the men’s condition worsened.
Two Victorian men who died of coronavirus were cancer patients at The Alfred
Stephane, I can assure you that the lockdowns / curfews / police state brutality in Victoria came FIRST and the bulk of reported deaths came MUCH later – hence the easy to extrapolate cause and effect.
In any case, it’s neither here nor there in the final analysis because the state of Victoria adopted U.S style creative accounting in tallying the Covid mortality. ie: counting deaths WITH Covid as deaths FROM Covid, so the statistics are as bogus as the numbers Ron Unz is quoting from the CDC on excess All Cause Mortality in the U.S.
At the end of the day, the U.S ruling elite LIED about the Gulf of Tonkin incident (as a pretext for escalating the Vietnam War), they LIED about Saddam’s WMD’s (as a pretext for invading Iraq), they LIED about 9/11 (as a pretext to start wars on behalf of the Apartheid Israeli State and in the process dissipating U.S blood and treasure).
Yet SOMEHOW, the slavish mask wearers and Socialist Distancers now believe that the ruling elite have done an about face and are now telling the truth.
WAKE UP people. These bastards have conned you once again and don’t give a rats arse about your welfare.
Are you talking about the liberties we used to have?
Well, as a freedom loving nation we don’t need your stinking Aussie liberties!
However, we boldly demand the following freedoms:
1. Free annual sex change operations for every man, woman and hermaphrodite.
2. Free universal reusable toilet paper with mRNA technology.
3. Free condoms for our seniors in nursing homes.
After all, who needs liberties if you have freedoms?
When, last fall, Michael Yeadon stated there could be no Covid second wave because “that’s not how epidemics work.” He was merely stating the basic epidemiological fact that pathogens that cause epidemics spread until they run out of susceptible hosts. All those who survive infection acquire robust and durable immunity, and the population thus achieves what is known as herd immunity, which makes a second wave impossible.
However, as it emerges, the Covid data for many countries appear to contradict Dr. Yeadon. Thus, for example, in Britain, the second wave of Covid deaths may be slightly greater than the first.
There are many questions that may be raised as to the validity of the data. How many, for example, of those who died with Covid died because of Covid? And how were the reported number of Covid cases affected by the availability of tests and the reliability of tests?
Nevertheless, the available evidence raises the question: is Dr. Yeadon’s understanding of epidemiology wrong, or has something weird happened that caused the Covid epidemic to follow an abnormal course?
The latter alternative seems to be the correct explanation.
As the first wave of Covid infections developed, many countries imposed strict limitations on human existence, confining people to their homes, and enforcing mask mandates and social distancing when people were allowed out.
The result of these measures was to interrupt the natural course of the epidemic, so that, at the end of the first wave, the number of those who remained susceptible to Covid was much higher than would have been the case had the first wave been allowed to run its course. Inevitably, therefore, when restrictions on human interaction were relieved, a second wave occurred with the new flu-season.
In Britain the second wave was curbed, as was the first, by lockdowns, travel restrictions, working from home, etc. Now a mass Covid vaccination campaign is underway that will presumably prevent a third wave — for now.
Almost certainly, however, we have not seen the last of Covid, as the immunity induced by the novel mRNA “vaccines” is reported to be short-lived. So look forward to repeated outbreaks and vaccination drives.
Actually, the main factor has been the adoption of midern agricultural technology. The green revolution, i.e., crop breeding, cheap fertilizers, pesticides and fossil-fuel-powered machinery.
Canspeccy writes :
‘In Britain the second wave was curbed, as was the first, by lockdowns, travel restrictions, working from home, etc.’
Meanwhile in Australia, we avoided the first wave and ALL subsequent waves by getting out there in the sunshine, mingling freely (and MASKLESS for most of us, most of the time) with our fellow countrymen and women, being careful to NOT adopt Socialist Distancing at all times.
Speccy, using any metric you choose, Britain’s response to the Covid Non-Crisis, has been a F*CK’n disgrace and the scaremongering and dishonesty from Boris Johnson and his cabinet is beyond egregious.
How the British people put up with this abuse is beyond me.
Certainly, elites don’t want to eliminate everyone but themselves, but they sure have no use for more than half a billion whores, hairdressers, housemaids, and flunkies to squeeze the toothpaste, and press their pajamas, plus a loyal cadre of well paid techies to build, service and pilot their yachts and planes, landscape and maintain their estates and generally create what they envisage as paradise on earth.
To use the words that British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli put in the mouth of a fictional character:
Now, thank God, automation and artificial intelligence can free the rich of their dependence on the poor. Time enough, then, for the rich to be rid of the poor, as the rich must surely be thinking.
Here we go with the old lies/damnlies statistics switcheroo. Switch from raw numbers to percentages, when it suits your angle. Or vicey versey, if that suits your angle better.
Some facts:
The virus is everywhere and real. Everyone, and I mean everyone, knows people who are or have been sick with it.
Its symptoms are not the same as flu. They may not kill you. But they are painful and debilitating.
When people get it they never get rid of it. It comes back again and again. So you get painful and debilitating symptoms for the rest of your life.
You haven’t addressed the serious internal organ damage IFR. That’s because you don’t have one. That’s part of the lies/damnlies trick. Cherry-picking. By stopping Covid in its tracks, Vietnam, New Zealand and Taiwan prevented hundreds of millions of painful, debilitating, chronic symptoms. Where is the IFR for that?
How does your IFR statistical switcheroo address the fact that this plague may be slow-moving, intended to eventually infect every person in China and Iran (and by blowback everywhere else), over a long time.
I’ll tell ya how. It don’t.
Truth vigilante,
The fact is that the people have been abused by hypnotic and psychological torture used first it seems by the Chinese in the Korean war. The similitude between the manual and what the pathocrats did to the people here. Scare the shit out of them and then tell one thing, then it’s opposite for instance. Heavy fines, 135 fucking euro fake money for breaking lockdown, then not wearing masks, then curfew are real way of fucking the people’s mind, that’s more than 10% the minimum income. In France, at least un million people have been fined. Then you have the permanent propaganda of the oligarchycal presstitutes, the official messages, scary, disgusting en all supermarkets, subway station etc…
Thanks God, I am immune to those pervert scheme, but I had to quit my job since everybody has been forces to wear masks at work and in some company, people have been hired to check if the employees were really wearing it all the time. Two days ago, a friend of mine, resisting as he could, told me that his company, was making lists of people not wearing their masks properly… That is deliberate abuse.
This how they make the people compliant. But the pathocrats are so corrupted that more and more people are getting mad and more of them don’t wear masks in the streets (I’m in the country side so friends tell me). Our countries are psychiatric wards and I mean it man.
In the village where I settled very few people wear mask and all of my neighbours are aware of the shity smell of a rotten rat….
It take a strong soul to resist and live in parallel to that nauseating reality.
Nous on va continuer à danser encore!
Question on best practices, Ron: Were you wearing two or three masks when you typed that screed?
Thanks for the reply.
There were 9.4 million international visitors to Australia in 2019. Judging by graph on this website the monthly number dropped from ~800.000 to well, something that really looks like zero in April 2020. So it seems the terrible main stream media is correct Australia did indeed close it’s boarders.
https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/travel-insurance/research/tourism-statistics.html
Few celebs don’t change the overall picture in this regard. And I suspect the boarders ain’t totally closed, for example to Australians returning home, who probably have to quarantine for a week or two. But I certainly don’t know the details.
But his is the main reason for low number of covid cases in Australia, the same goes for other islands states. Currently, worldometer website has Australia with 35 covid deaths per million. Very low number indeed compared to many countries in the low thousands. Not a fan of lockdown policies either.
I don’t know why the situation in Victoria is so different from other states and my knowledge of Australia in general is limited. But we have seen similar things elsewhere, for example northern vs southern Italy early into the pandemic.
Ps
The Icelandic media is just translation bunker for the western MSM. But I am here, right?
That’s all very well for you, mate: you got the sunshine. But pity the poor Brits in the flu season: Sydney, mid-winter sunshine hours 183, London, 50.
But at least the UK Gov’t could’ve made up for the dull winter by urging everyone to take vitamin D, or better still, delivering a bottle of pills to every household and care home resident.
And yes, much else has been catastrophically incompetent or evil. In particular forcing old people, many infected with Covid, from hospitals to care homes, a decision that must have accounted for most of the care-h0me Covid outbreaks, and the thousands of resultant deaths.
“It is easier to find a green mare than an honest Jew” (Arabic proverb).
Three masks: one for the mouth and nose, a second for the eyes and a third for the ears.
Agree. Between 2014 and 2017, some stealth research continued. But other labs probably were forced to pause and that’s why Grant Number – 2R01-AI110964 was issued by NIH to WVI. Then in 2017, all labs accelerated research perhaps realizing China has developed knowhow of Ace2 binding and can potentially use it as a future bioweapon. While accelerating research, some security protocols were breached and there was a leak.
Mike,
Have you seen the article: 18 Reasons I Won’t Be Getting a Covid Vaccine, by Christian Elliot?
The article makes what seem compelling arguments for the view that the novel Covid vaccines are of highly questionable efficacy and may pose a substantial risk to those treated with them, but as a non-expert, I’d be greatly interested in your assessment of the logic and the claims as to matters of fact that this article presents.
In particular,the critique of the vaccine evaluation trials, supported by a highly critical review by Peter Doshi in the BMJ, suggesting that the vaccines are of limited to almost zero efficacy, seems compelling.
The claims as to the number of lethal adverse reactions to the vaccines are astonishing, but can they be even remotely valid?
The claim as to the exaggeration of reported covid deaths is interesting, but seemingly inconsistent with both excess deaths numbers and reports of deadly care home outbreaks where large numbers have died over a short period of time, more likely, it would seem, due to a viral epidemic than mis-identified deaths from miscellaneous other causes.
‘Obwandiyag’ writes : ‘ Everyone, and I mean everyone, knows people who are or have been sick with it.’
I don’t know a single person who has tested positive to Covid, let alone anyone who’s died of it.
Of course I’m in Australia, and in my state we’re not classifying deaths WITH Covid as deaths FROM Covid as they’re doing in your part of the world ‘Ob’.
There are no PERVERSE FINANCIAL INCENTIVES in my state like there are in the U.S ($13K for a Covid patient hospital admission and $39K for one who’s ventilated) etc, so no need to artificially exaggerate the extent of this non-crisis.
‘Ob’, I don’t doubt that, with PCR Cycle Thresholds set at 35 – 40 cycles in your country (hence yielding as much as 97% false positives), that many of your friends and colleagues have been ‘diagnosed’ as having Covid, when in actuality they may just have had nothing at all or perhaps just had another coronavirus (15-30% of common colds are ‘other’ coronavriuses).
‘Ob’. please stop with the propaganda of Covid having been ‘stopped in its tracks’ in Vietnam, NZ, Taiwan and, as many claim, Australia (where I reside).
Many of us in these countries have, in the last 12 months, gotten the sniffles and a runny nose for a few days and recovered without whining about it.
Countless more have gotten it and recovered without even knowing it, seeing as around 80% who contract it are asymptomatic – that’s how deadly this virus is.
What an absolute joke.
This is a giant IQ test with a deadly outcome if not passed.
I am sad to report that my wife failed the test.
I spent 9 months trying to persuade her not to do it.
It would be easier to convince Bill Gates to commit suicide.
South Africa’s black population went from 1.2 million in 1910 to over 55 million in 2020, there’s not a disease in the world that can outbreed the blacks
Agree.
Very well said.
On the positive side, next time there will be less morons left to bullshit. And, please, spell rat’s ass correctly next time, will you. We don’t care about crimes against humanity, but misspelling rat’s ass is not tolerated around here☺
Well if the Pfizer vaccine (developed IIRC by a couple of Turks) is going to kill us or make us infertile*, it’s remarkable that Israel took the lead in paying top dollar for supplies and vaccinating as many Israelis as they could.
* I understand the concern expressed above
“The virus spike protein has a distinct resemblance to the human protein syncytin-1. The fear is that vaccine-induced antibodies to the spike protein will also attack the syncytin.”
But if that is the case, natural antibodies produced by unvaccinated young people against the virus will also attack the syncytin. It’s true that if you wanted to make everyone infertile that’s the kind of virus you’d make in a a lab.
We’ll find out soon enough, if the Israeli birthrate falls off a cliff this year, quickly followed by the Brits.
You needn’t worry Kumba – I got the spelling of rats arse right the first time.
Where I’m from an ‘ass’ is a : ‘a long-eared, slow, patient, sure-footed domesticated mammal, Equus asinus, related to the horse, used chiefly as a beast of burden’.
I’m sure Jefferson, Madison and the other Founding Fathers would’ve spelled it the way I did.
Of course, like upholding the U.S constitution and avoidance of foreign entanglements, spelling has also been relegated to the back burner in your part of the world over these last two centuries.
u
TV, your logic is flawless as always! Also, I hope that our Founding Fathers would not allow a bunch of demented psychopaths to manage genocide against their people.
Just think about it, first they want to vaccinate every adult, and next year every child.
Isn’t that nice? Incapacitate the parents first, and jab the children later.
In fact, next year, they can do all they want with the children, there will be no one to defend them.
If I were a pedophile, I would be salivating in anticipation of all the fun.
Please, prove me wrong and I will owe a kangaroo.
Speak for yourself.
We need to hit the streets and riot.
Blax are rioting and causing massive damage; the jew media is fine with that.
We need to stop covid and replacement.
We need to get out, beat OUR drum and create some noise and fear.
We are not being taken seriously. We are not respected but we pay for everything.
I’m sick of communists and sub-humans xestroying our societies.
It is time to call out the Jews for all tbe subversion, murders and lies.
First of all, if you really are Australian, get off of here and go back where you came from, foreigner.
Second of all, you are a liar. A typical internet liar.
3rd of all, nothing you say refutes what I said. What the fuck does some dumb kangaroo-ranger with a frighteningly goofball accent know about internal organ damage?
‘Obwandiyag’ writes : ‘ Everyone, and I mean everyone, knows people who are or have been sick with it.’
Setting things that way is malipulative.
I have met with hundred of people during 9 month of the corona pseudo-reality. I worked in an organic supermarket. Few of them got sick during the first months. Flu like symptoms diagnose as covid whereas for most of them, at a time when I am not even sure France had tests (in fact I am pretty sure there were none). All of them got better after two weeks and none of them got long term effects. The data suggest that only 10% of those who have been sick having long term effect.
In the village where I live now, I haven’t heard of anyboby falling sick and even less having to go to intensive care. The hospitals were not overcrowded because of the number of sick people but because the gouvernments cut thousands of beds in the last decade. Rottenchild/Schwabe creature Macron had even promised 12000 new beds after the first “mass house arrest”, we have never seen them and worst, the pathocrats have suppress even more beds. The private hospitals have never been requested.
A frog eater!
Nous on va continuer à danser encore
Or you could end-up in my shoes, spending a year telling a stupid broad not to do it (or at least wait 2 years), only for her to end-up deciding NOT to do it, but only because she figured it out all by herself, with no memory of my having been against it, or even skeptical.
Bitches are worse than useless, and are more often than not enemies of their husband and children.
As a wise man once stated, ‘We’re all descended from backstabbing cunts, whom instead of dying avenging their husband’s death when the enemy tribe attacked, chose to preserve their own lives by dolling themselves up and fucking the enemy.’.
Look on the bright side, in 6 to 12 months you may have a very good shot at living the remainder of your life in peace – in which case, Fauci may be the single greatest gift to red-pilled MRAs in the history of the species.
In 1980 the Georgia Guidestones were unveiled in Georgia, US. On them were engraved 10 Guides, or commandments. The first was:
– Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.
The erection of the Georgia Guidestones:
‘[…] confirms the fact that there was a covert group intent on
(1) Dramatically reducing the population of the world.
(2) Promoting environmentalism.
(3) Establishing a world government.
(4) Promoting a new spirituality.’ (Radio Liberty)
The spiritual bit was a Maurice Strong project, and it’s not clear whether any big players have picked up the baton. However, the present Pope is very close to the globalists, so who knows.
https://stovouno.org/2020/12/13/the-georgia-guidestones-and-the-globalist-plan-to-reduce-humanity-to-half-a-billion/
A ‘new spirituality’ would be needed to replace the destructive ‘subdue the Earth’ madness of the monotheists.
Hey Obi-wandi, no need to be shy.
Tell us how you really feel.
After following your discussion with Thomas, why not correctly point to the source of the problem caused by those who are evil and cannot abide a well run and maintained earth that can responsibly sustain us all without resorting to genociding those they consider unfit for life. What Thomas is saying is very true since I run such a farm based on natural principles that aligned to my environment creating a food forest farm that requires minimum labour, natural resistance and resilience against plant diseases, organic without artificial fertilizers and minimal pesticides from natural sources such as rabbit pee and neem tree. And all I did was to let nature teach me all these principles.
You mentioned that one of the Georgia Guide Stones suggestions was to keep the world’s population under 500,000,000. Any idea who suggested that figure? Who is this organization? Ever heard of Billie Meier?
You wrote: “Onset of mental disease? Characterological flaws? Fulfilling old commitment to the dis-info intelligence service?”
From the Reuters piece:
Thus, in the case of Yeadon, it couldn’t be an “old” commitment to anything, and mental diseases do not strike suddenly, causing a radical reversion of one’s opinion. And it’s funny that his sudden activism encompasses *every* aspect of the response to the pandemic: lockdowns, masks, vaccines, etc. Let’s just say he experienced a very comprehensive suden illumination.
On a completely different subject, it’s interesting how Jews seem to be just as overrepresented among those who claim some — and in some cases all — aspects of the response to the pandemic are wrong as they are overrepresented in most other areas of human endeavor. This can be gathered from a superficial analysis of their surnames (some of the likely candidates: Levitt, Epstein, Rappoport, Mitteldorf, Nass, Berenson, Zelenko, Atzmon, Shamir, etc.). As for Yeadon, his upbringing probably should put him in that list, as per the same Reuters piece:
Since those facts don’t seem to bother, or to even have been noticed by anyone in this website, that leads me to the conclusion that, while some Unz readers profess admiration of Kevin MacDonald, their behavior in this matter actually seem to favor his antagonist Nathan Cofnas’s thesis that Jews, being smart and well-educated, are naturally overrepresented in most areas of human endeavor, this explanation overriding MacDonald’s theses.
The Cofnas Problem
by Andrew Joyce
https://www.unz.com/article/the-cofnas-problem/
It seems that Dr. Yeadon is suggesting that there is some nefarious underlying plot regarding the rush to get everyone on this planet vaccinated. If there is, then where is the proof? The primary motivation seems to be containing this Sars-Covid-2 virus from infecting everyone on this planet through vaccinations. A prophylactic approach if you will. Could there be ulterior motives for dealing with the virus and its recent variants, which are rumored to be more potent? Certainly the companies and their shareholders, which promulgate this approach, stand to profit from this venture like Bill Gates and perhaps Anthony Fauci who are rumored to be major players/investors. This all seems perfectly normal as people are always looking out for ways to turn a buck. I’ve even heard that Billie Boy is a proponent of eugenics. This is nothing unique and this movement has been around since the 1900s. Okay, so what. However, when you start talking about a plan to sterilize people via mass vaccination, then that’s where I have trouble with this speculative talk.
Show me some evidence of such a plan and then I would start considering, talking and blogging about it. Don’t these different types of vaccines have to pass muster with the FDA, NIH, CDC and WHO? I’m not saying that it isn’t possible given the human condition, but ya gotta give me more than conspiracy gibberish, although titillating at times. If you happen to think there is such a plan, then one can simply refuse to be vaccinated.
The Mrna Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have NOT been approved by the FDA and only have experimental status. Government has disallowed lawsuits against these firms in the instances of negative outcomes like major bodily dysfunctions and even deaths caused by these injections of doubtful efficacy. Further, the vaccines were run out there like shit through a goose and never even received the scientifically mandatory peer reviews which are considered as major ingredients in any form of approval.
Add two names to the “likely Jewish Covid-19 countercurrents crowd”:
Joel Hirschhorn
Elias Davidsson
Give or take a few possible miscategorizations, I’d say the case for overrepresentation is pretty solid.
I suggest watching “The future of vaccines” “Who is Bill Gates” and “Science Says” at Corbett Report
The author does not explain how all these masses of infertile women, injured people, bereaved, and loved ones, will be stopped from rebelling when they have nothing left to lose?
I have to admit that I misunderstood the Event 201 scenario
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
It looks like this scenario has unfolded this year in South America
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lineage_P.1
The illness is deadly and mRNA vaccines are useless against it
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.02.14.21251704v1
This could be the next pandemic Bill and Melinda were so excited about in this video
The nuclear arsenal that the US has amassed, and the bombing of Hiroshima, Nagasaki,Dresden, the genocide of Indians, the US prison archipelago filled by corrupt courts and legislators, the premature deaths of 7 million in the US during the Great Depression, mostly from hunger, the deliberate starvation of millions ofPOWs and civilians under Eisenhower following WWII, the wanton murder of millions of Asians under US imperialism since the takeover of the Philippines, on to Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and 20 years in Afghanistan over a false flag on 9/11, use of depleted uranium… I have no difficulty recognizing how evil the oligarchy is or the government that serves them without looking toward these examples offered of China and the USSR.
Mark Weather-worn writes :
‘It seems that Dr. Yeadon is suggesting that there is some nefarious underlying plot regarding the rush to get everyone on this planet vaccinated. If there is, then where is the proof?’
You must be living under a rock my friend, because the proof is EVERYWHERE.
We know that the Zio-cabal owns and controls the entirety of the western media and thus controls the narrative. Zio aligned/owned You Tube and Facebook have been taking down videos that run counter to the pro-vaccine narrative. (Not to mention the corrupt Google which utilises algorithms that prevent you from accessing information from those that are exposing the facts about Covid’s relative harmlessness and in turn promoting those artices/videos that propagate Covid alarmism).
WHY do you suppose that is ? I mean, if the dissenting scientists views can easily be disproved by the official narrative and shown to be bogus in open debate, then this will further reinforce the belief that Covid is genuinely a pandemic worthy once-in-a-hundred-year catastrophe.
But those putting out the alarmist scaremongering about Covid will NEVER debate the likes of the Great Barrington Declaration’s Prof Kulldorff (Harvard), Sunetra Gupta (Oxford), Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford) and the likes of Germany’s Wolfgang Wodarg, Sucharit Bhakdi and Stanford’s John Ioaniddis (to name just a few).
That’s because those Bought-and-Paid-for pseudoscientists advocating that Covid-19 is dangerous will get eviscerated in a fair debate.
All of the above named scientists are amongst the best of the best but Prof Sunetra Gupta in particular is viewed by her peers as the WORLD’S BEST infectious disease epidemiologist.
She is NUMERO UNO, absolutely none better.
Yet the controlled MSM will NEVER interview her and ask for her opinion. Instead, she is muzzled at every opportunity by those propagating the official narrative.
Doesn’t that sound a little strange Mr Mark Weather-worn ?
Mark goes on to write :
‘The primary motivation seems to be containing this Sars-Covid-2 virus from infecting everyone on this planet through vaccinations.’
Not true in fact.
The primary motive is obviously enrichment of Big Pharma, control over and impoverishment of the masses (non-essential businesses closed down and bankrupted, lives ruined), to traumatise the masses with fear (thus further diminishing the health of their immune systems – aided and abetted by the concurrent increases in alcohol consumption, substance abuse, lack of exercise from curfews and restrictions resulting in obesity – all of which will contribute to increased mortality and suicides).
Any cursory observation of the facts at hand will CLEARLY SHOW that the response by western governments to this virus Covid, no more lethal than a typical flu season, will show that the PRIMARY MOTIVATION of governments around the western world is all about culling the herd and elimination of useless eaters.
If you can’t see that Mr Mark Weather-worn, then you are indeed blinded by your cult-like adherence to the nonsense being peddled by the MSM.
Time for you to look at the ‘Cui Bono’ (who benefits) angle and see for yourself that the cabal behind the Covid-19 agenda have an axe to grind.
Now, for those who haven’t heard it, this is the podcast of Dr Mike Yeadon that the superb article of Mike Whitney refers to :
I suggest that those of you that have been brain-washed by the Covid alarmism propaganda pay especially close attention so that you can ascertain some truths about this matter.
Mike Yeadon has said what he’s said at great personal risk to himself – don’t be surprised if he goes the way of Tanzanian President John Magufuli (such is the ruthlessness of the Covid Deception cabal in maintaining this fraud on humanity).
Manaus, Brazil is experiencing a massive second Covid wave involving the P.1 variant. As over 75% of the population were estimated to have been infected during the first wave, the assumption is that the second wave is due in large part to reinfection of those infected during the first wave. If that is the case, then the second wave may be a case of immune escape, a development feared by Geert van den Bossche, but dismissed as a distraction by Michael Yeadon.
If, in fact, a substantial proportion of second wave infections are among people infected during the first wave, it would indicated that immune escape involves failure not only of antibody immunity, but of B- and T-cell and immunity, as well. That would be contrary to Michael Yeadon’s assumption that T-cell immunity to Covid is robust and durable.
Reportedly, the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine that uses as attenuated form of the virus, is somewhat effective (50% or better) against the P.1 variant.
To the discerning observer it is quite clear that any “mutation” or “variant” was also created at the U$ Army Biological Warfare Center headquartered at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The AIDS virus was developed at that very facility, though this one and its alleged mutated descendants may have been created at any one of a number of facilities controlled by these same perpetraitors.
In relation to the Mike Yeadon interview I posted above (Comment # 480), if there’s only one interview about the Covid hoax you ever listen to. make sure it’s this one – it really is THAT important, and littered with gems.
One example is the couple of mins from 54:30 – 57:00 where Yeadon says things like :
‘It [the governments response to Covid] is bigger than you, and it’s not protection against the virus.
It’s some bigger project than you that means that politicians and advisors are willing to do things or not do things that knowingly result in avoidable deaths.
That’s already happened** when you think of lockdowns and deprivation of healthcare for a year….’.
** Well, in Australia, where I’m from, (other than in the state of Victoria which accounts for 80% of Covid mortality), the lockdowns and other tyrannical Covid measures were relatively mild in comparison to other western nations.
The vast majority of Australians do NOT wear face muzzles and we practise social-mingling wherever possible – thus ensuring the positive health outcomes.
That’s why there are LESS THAN TWO HUNDRED (200) Covid deaths that resulted from the three-quarters of Australia’s population that resides outside of the state of Victoria.
I don’t think it is a variant, I think it is a bioweapon.
During the Event 201 roundtable discussions they raised the issue of conspiracy theories on several occasions, especially the bioweapon theory.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
I think these criminals new it would be released in Brazil.
Just to wrap it up, here’s three more:
Leonard Horowitz
Simone Gold
Henry Makow
You people now have an invaluable list of authors and information to mine. Good mining!
“You mentioned that one of the Georgia Guide Stones suggestions was to keep the world’s population under 500,000,000. Any idea who suggested that figure?”
That’s an excellent question, Mark, and I don’t have the answer.
The thing I can contribute to the discussion is a recollection of 1978 when I sat in an ethology class with a respected professor who told us, ” The world population should be no more than 500MM. That’s because of the kind of species humans are.”
I was enthralled to have this information. I was inclined to believe the number one problems of the world in the 70’s were overpopulation and habitat destruction. It all made sense. The idea respected and eminent professors know what kind of species humans are, and even how many of us there should be in observance of what kind of species we were.
It was quite a long time before I became skeptical. I was, if I knew anything, pro-human, a humanist of the “milk of human kindness” variety overflowing in a vast love and goodness all encompassing. Yet if I was true to what I really believed– that the world needed to go on a human population starvation diet, billions of people would have to be exterminated with extreme prejudice–I hated humans and wanted them dead.
I’m here in 2021 and seeing this infernal number– 500MM– resurface. I have no problem believing these things happen more out of reason (human reason) than coincidence. Oh yeah, in the name of science. Worst of all, I will never do 1/10th the remarkable science the one who gave me that figure, for my trance-induced enthrallment of it.
I take it you mean “the next one”.
As a designed follow up to Covid19, that would explain the failure of full spectrum Covid19 immunity to stop it.
And the Gateses certainly look like a pair of loons capable of any crime — if Windows 3.0 hadn’t already proved that.
By the way, where did that video come from?
Hello Yusef. Thanks for your reply. It seems your professor was an intelligent man/woman. I heartily concur with his/her assertion. Furthermore I would say that he/she holds more cognition than the average human being on this planet. If I may, here is a list of troublesome problems created by human beings, on this planet, which if not remediated, will surely help destroy this orb on which we currently live. They are: climate destruction (e.g., global warming), reduction of potable water, reduction of arable soil, nuclear destruction by nuclear waste and bombs, reduction of protection from UV Rays, pollution of the air, oceans, food supply and water supply, hate, greed, envy, racism, murder, anarchy, anger, irritation, resentment, selfishness, war and lust for power/control. There are many more. The only way to reduce our planet’s overpopulation, is for governments to initiated birth control measures and mandate families not have anymore children. A seven-eight year moratorium would certainly make an impact. Best Wishes, Mark Weatherly
Thanks for putting your unique pov here on UNZ. The Propaganda Liars never tell the truth about ANY locale so it is very important that everyone compare notes.
In fact, thanks to everyone who has contributed on the ConJob19 debate on Unz especially those who have brought li nks and videos.
Very much appreciated.
“They cannot imagine anything so demonic, so they stick their heads in the sand and pretend not to see what is going on right beneath their noses. It’s called “denial” and it is only strengthening the position of the puppetmasters that are operating behind the scenes.”
The effect is denial. The cause is war propaganda. Here is the famous quote of how the “big lie” technique works psychologically:
“In this they proceeded on the sound principle that the magnitude of a lie always contains a certain factor of credibility, since the great masses of the people in the very bottom of their hearts tend to be corrupted rather than consciously and purposeful evil, and that, therefore, in view of the simplicity of their minds, they more easily fall a victim to a big lie than to a little one, since they themselves lie in little things, but would be ashamed of lies that were too big. Such a falsehood will never enter their heads, and they will not be able to believe in the possibility of such monstrous effrontery and infamous misrepresentation in others; yes, even when enlightened on the subject, they will long doubt and waver, and continue to accept at least one of these causes as true. Therefore something of even the most insolent lie will always remain and stick – a fact which all the great lie-virtuosi and lying-clubs in this world know only too well and also make the most treacherous use of.”
The majority of our citizens have been brainwashed by this “spiritual weapon” called war propaganda, which can lead to “results that are almost beyond our understanding”.
https://abc7ny.com/health/covid-updates-pfizer-says-its-testing-vaccine-on-babies-young-children/10527557/ These are the really sick, the liars and evil servants of satan like Jesuit trained fauci who want everyone including innocent children to be prepped for a zombie apocalypse caused by these shots, which who knows what is in them. Note interesting that Gate’s step mom is
Mimi Gardner Gates a trustee of The Yale Corporation home of skull and bones chartered by the Bavarian Illuminati https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mimi_Gardner_Gates Also kinda hard to believe that Gates is not somehow connected to Frederick Gates the advisor to Rockefeller. Also see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Coit_Gilman urprisingly enough, the major American foundations were the creation of one man, a member of the German Illuminati named Daniel Coit Gilman. In the “Brotherhood of Death” file is a card from the German group to Gilman. Gilman had been vice president of the Peabody Fund and another carpetbagger fund called the Slater Fund, which controlled Southern politics after the Civil War. Gilman met with Frederick T. Gates, the director of John D. Rockefeller’s “charitable enterprises,” and set up a new foundation for them in 1898, called the Southern Educational Board, which merged the Peabody and Slater Funds. This foundation was further centralized when Gilman advised Rockefeller to call it the General Education Board, a noteworthy move signifying that its purpose was not merely to control education in the South, but in the entire United States. It now operates under the name of The Rockefeller Foundation. In addition to being an incorporator of General Education Board, Gilman was also the incorporator of the Carnegie Institute, of which he became the first president, and the Russell Sage Foundation. In 1856, Gilman had set up the Russell Trust at Yale University with Andrew White and Timothy Dwight. This group became known as the “Skull and Bones” because of its symbols featuring those parts. It is also known as the “Brotherhood of Death” because its members include many of the leading front men in the United States, the planners of war, peace, revolution, and financial calamities.
Eustace Mullins book The Curse of Canaan
Murder by Injection: The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America Paperback – April 21, 2016
by Eustace Clarence Mullins The present work, the result of some forty years of investigative research, is a logical progression from my previous books: the expose of the international control of monetary issue and banking practices in the United States; a later work revealing the secret network of organizations through which these alien forces wield political power-the secret committees, foundations, and political parties through which their hidden plans are implemented; and now; to the most vital issue of all, the manner in which these depredations affect the daily lives and health of American citizens. Despite the great power of the hidden rulers, I found that only one group has the power to issue life or death sentences to any American-our nation’s physicians. I discovered that these physicians, despite their great power, were themselves subjected to very strict controls over every aspect of their professional lives. These controls, surprisingly enough, were not wielded by any state or federal agency, although almost every other aspect of American life is now under the absolute control of the bureaucracy. The physicians have their own autocracy, a private trade association, the American Medical Association. This group, which is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, had gradually built up its power until it assumed total control over medical schools and the accreditation of physicians. The trail of these manipulators led me straight to the same lairs of the international conspirators whom I had exposed in previous books. I knew that they had already looted America, reduced its military power to a dangerously low level, and imposed bureaucratic controls on every American. I now discovered that their conspiracies also directly affected the health of every American. This conspiracy has resulted in a documented decline in the health of our citizens. We now rank far down the list of civilized nations in infant mortality and other significant medical statistics. I was able to document the shocking record of these cold-blooded tycoons who not only plan and carry out famines, economic depressions, revolutions and wars, but who also find their greatest profits in their manipulations of our medical care. The cynicism and malice of these conspirators is something beyond the imagination of most Americans. They deliberately mulct our people of millions of dollars each year through ”charitable” organizations and then use these same organizations as key groups to bolster their Medical Monopoly. Fear and intimidation are the basic techniques by which the conspirators maintain their control over all aspects of our health care, as they ruthlessly crush any competitor who challenges their profits. As in other aspects of their ”behavioural control” over the American people, their most constantly used weapon against us is their employment of federal agents and federal agencies to carry out their intrigues. The proof of this operation may be the most disturbing revelation of my work.
They’ll have confiscated the guns by then, and the artifically induced food shortages will be in full swing.
See ‘Children of Men’ for the details.
A bioweapon, carefully thought out and prepared by the US or some shadowy cabal of oligarchs. Even its failure to cripple China must be part of the plan, the Chinese success, due to concerted and brilliant leadership and public solidarity, being used, increasingly, to push the ‘China Did It, Deliberately’ lie, as a casus belli for war on China. The entire fakestream media cess-pool in Austfailia is gradually falling behind this scenario, led by the Murdoch cancer and the ABC.
Well said Mulga.
I have been trying to answer you since yesterday, but my comments are blocked.
REGARDS, KUMBARESU
I used to think that COVID-19 was a hoax and mRNA vaccines were bioweapons.
However, I was wrong about the former. There must have been several releases in different parts of the world, with the P.1 being the latest or one of the latest and most potent. Apparently, the cabal needs to maintain enough fear everywhere in order to impose their toxic shots on everybody (at least 90% of the world population).
In fact, this mayhem in Ukraine may be used for another release designed to bring Russia to its knees.
BTW, if you doubted that the US government is controlled by reptilians, look no further than Avril Haines.
This charming lady reminds me a cobra, her logic is laughable, but if she bites you, don’t bother calling an ambulance.
US intel chief says spy agencies still do not know where, when or how Covid-19 was initially transmitted
https://metabolichealing.com/covid-19-cdc-violates-federal-law-to-enable-corruption-of-fatality-reporting-data/
I know your comment is a week old, nevertheless, this study goes at the numbers on ConJob19.
I have yet to delve into it so I can’t make any claims as to its value. I consider it a good sign that actual science is now going to put all the b.s. about virulence under the microscope. We the people deserve to know the truth.
I strongly suspect that the death count will be revised down drastically. Incompetence is one thing but malice is another. I would love to see businesses’ that were ruined by covid file class-action suits against governor’s and other officials. From my pov I saw more damage from the idiotic ‘lock-down’ than any disease.
Someone is arguing that covid is really influenza A and that influenza A is not an actual virus but a type of bacteria. I’m not scientifically literate enough to evaluate that claim but it is interesting to hear.
Yes, not a hoax. The new Indian variant seems very potent. I suppose TPTB did not like the fact that Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech were making their own vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – based on AstraZeneca. The variant sweeping through India seems to be resistant to Indian vaccines.
BUT Israel — who would have thought — promptly reports today that Pfizer vaccine is partially effective.
https://www.reuters.com/world/india/israel-logs-indian-covid-19-variant-sees-some-vaccine-efficacy-against-it-2021-04-20/
I fear an ever more virulent version is reserved for Africa.
I appreciate that link. I remember hearing about CDC changing the reporting guidelines but then it slipped away. It also made me think of the Minnesota state senator, Dr. Scott Jensen (mentioned in this very article), who was one of the earliest to point out to the public how much more lucrative it was for a hospital to diagnose covid, especially if they put the patient on a ventilator to die.
Below is a link to an article from January which points to massive over-inflation of CV death stats. I sent it to some relatives at the time but they scoffed at it as fake news. I still think it at least merits considering. Perhaps you would care to judge its credibility.
https://uncoverdc.com/2021/01/25/have-400000-americans-died-of-covid-19/
Also from January, straight from NIH on facemasks:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33303303/
The number of publications that support a dissident viewpoint must be inexhaustible by now.
The PCR ‘Covid’ tests are misused not to be believed.
If i’m not mistaken, influenza A is a virus family mostly found in birds, but some strains can infect other species. The HK flu of 168-1969 was an influenza A.
Hello Truth Vigilante- Thanks for replying to my reply to Whitney’s article “Unalloyed Evil.” If I may, permit me to disclose some info to you. Currently and world-wide there are 143,833,773 active Sars-covid 2 cases, 3,061,808 deaths and 122,129,499 recovered cases. In the U.S., there are 32,545,506 active cases, 582,599 deaths and 25,106,084 recoveries. During the first wave of this virus, starting in 11-2019, it was reported in NYC that there were so many that died from it that they had to store bodies outside the hospitals in refrigerated cars. There had been more deaths in Italy than in the U.S., where one-third of the country was locked down. I have it from an impeccably truthful and accurate source that the number of deaths were X10 more than originally reported. Seasonal flu? An epidemic for the U.S.?
Surely you have heard that there are at least 3 variants from Brazil, South Africa and Great Britian, that are sure to spread around the world and reach our shores. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about this next wave, but I would suggest treating it very cautiously. Do you have any idea why this virus was initially and intentionally under-reported? Because of politics and economies particularly of the major industrialized nations. References upon request. Have a great day!
P.S., Sometimes I identify with the nickname you’ve given me, but not all the time. LOL
Years ago a prominent doctor told me that she had treated a person whom she described as a highly placed woman in Europe who had flown across the Atlantic to see her in her office here in the USA. This highly placed European woman, whom my doctor could not identify because of doctor-patient confidentiality, told my doctor that the people whom we nowadays call globalists thought that the world’s population was much too large. They were planning something that they called “the great culling” to greatly reduce the world’s population by eliminating those whom they described as “useless eaters.” Is this what we are seeing now? Is the whole covid scam a deliberate effort to create an atmosphere of fear and hysteria in order to get people to accept a vaccine which is ostensibly designed to improve public health but which is actually a Trojan Horse intended to do away with much of the world’s population?
So Mark Weather-worn, these ‘impeccable truthful and accurate sources’, are these the same sources that claimed there were WMD’s in Iraq ?
Did they also claim that JFK was killed by a lone gunman OR that the Twin Towers were subject to a fire induced gravity collapse due to jet fuel on 9/11 ?
We all know about your ‘impeccable sources’ (the New York Times, CNN, Rachel Maddow etc).
You’re a joke my friend. You can keep quoting as many nine digit numbers as you please, but seeing as they’re all contrived nonsense, they mean diddly squat.
The cabal behind the Covid Deception have invented 3 variants – and no doubt they’ll event another 333 more before this fiasco is done and dusted.
And non-critical thinkers like you will lap it up and believe what you’re told every time.
Mark, I’m well aware of the nickname you’re most often identified with – the B.S Vigilante.
The “useless eaters” are mainly the old.
When I was a kid, that was back in the 40’s and 50’s, it seemed that most men in England retired at the age of 65 and were mostly dead by 70, with a few freaks still breathing in their eighties. And indeed, according to this source UK life exectancy in 1950 was just under 69 years, versus today’s 81 years.
So in the West, at least, we have what certain persons might regard as a massive and growing “useless eater,” or UE, problem. Moreover, not only are the number of UE’s growing relative to the productive work force, but they are getting ever more expensive to maintain as medical technology finds ever more ways of extending life.
What to do? A virus that targets me and my peers is an obvious solution, and apparently Covid serves that purpose with Covid-19 reducing US life expectancy by 1.13 years, which is good, but hardly good enough, or so the population reducers must think.
So what to do next?
Release an endless stream of variants, while shutting down the economy to raise the suicide and drug overdose rate?
Such a project would be a plus not only to the population reducers of the West but also those in China where population is aging rapidly. Perhaps not coincidentally, the virus appears to be a product of US/Chinese collaboration in gain-of-function virus research.
Now, if an anti-fertility factor were included in the Covid gene “therapy” vaccines, the population reducers will score a double whammy against the teeming UE masses.
It was not so much that the virus failed to cripple China as that the Chinese failed to cripple themselves. They just reopened the economy once it became evident that the spread of the virus could not be contained. The result? Well we don’t know, really — unless you believe the Chinese Government is unique in the world in being unable to lie. But pretty certainly, the consequences of viral spread in China were similar to the results observed in US states that did not lockdown: Many people likely got sick, most recovered. In which connection see: the Lockdown Paradigm Is Collapsing and in particular, this:
Yes, talking about the origins of Covid19, the snake lady is feeble liar.
No imagination, no compelling emotion, just a bland statement of what everyone knows is complete bullshit.
If the CIA can’t do better than that, what is the use of them?
The great American public pays big money for these liars, frauds, spies and assassins and if they can’t do better that this they should be given the boot and the job contracted out to Elon Musk or someone else with a bit of imagination.
Believe that for sure. But was the PCR test the basis for estimating the infection rate in Brazil?
Mostly, numbers seem to be pulled from thin air with no source, let alone method of determination, given. For example, America’s formerly great newspaper, the New York Times.
Fact is, Covid stats, like everything else about Covid, are mostly bollocks.
Thank you very much. I do love thinking people.
You are the one of few who set a foot into physics class room.
That is huge encouragement for me.
Maybe you will even be capable to submit critique of my theory.
My theory will be coming as a comment in any article about Global Warming.
Your innuendos are funny and speculative at best. You don’t me know from Adam’s house-cat, although you think you do. You suggest I am of the same ilk as Rachael Maddow, CNN and The New York Times. So how do you know that I agree with their point of view? It may sound like it, but I don’t. FYI- I voted for Trump in both presidential elections. Here are two sources and at least one is impeccable, but the other one isn’t: “theyfly.com” is truthly and impeccably accurate and http://www.worldofodometers.com., which I don’t think is. All I ask is you check out the these two. Btw, you may communicate with the owner and operator of “www.theyfly.com.” His name is Michael Horn. If you decide to investigate his site and communicate with him then please send him my warmest regards. Ask him anything you want and he will give you answers. Cordially, BS Vigilante.
God completely destroyed national Israel – Jerusalem and the Temple – using the Romans just as the Jewish government used the Romans to crucify Jesus, Son of God, Savior. The satanic entity founded by terrorists murderers in 1948 named “Israel” is not and never will be a collection of God’s favored people. In case you haven’t figured it out yet, 1948 is way past a generation ago. All the predictions of the rapture freaks such as Hal Lindsey, Tim LaHaye, Haggai, et al., have failed.
The Christian church is the New Israel and the Jesus gave the marching orders of Matthew 28:18-20, the Great Commission, to his church. There will be no “rapture” to rescue you from your mortgage, the federal reserve system, or Resident Biden and his demonic freak show. MOSSAD is in charge of the evil side as far as I can see and it is the job of the Christian congregations to institute the Kingdom of God on earth to finally eliminate all of Satan’s influence.
JFK tried it once and it didn’t end well for him. There is no legal way to give them a boot, but a boot on the neck might work much better. Imagine the snake lady having trouble breathing. This should be on pay per view in order to raise money for the families devastated by the pandemic, she and her degenerate friends helped to create.
So Mark Weather-worn, my innuendos are speculative ?
Which particular ones ? Are you referring to the controlled demolition of the Twin Towers and Bldg 7 on 9/11 ?
If so, that’s indicative of the fact that you have (like the Covid-19 hoax), not conducted even the most basic investigation into the matter.
You give me a website ‘the fly’ that no one has ever heard of and has no credibility amongst leading infectious disease epidemiologists, and then claim it’s impeccably accurate.
Meanwhile, I give you the link to the Great Barrington Declaration which features the leading medical specialists in their field and you ignore it.
Can you see the irony there ?
I’m not saying it because I wish it to be so. It is an irrefutable fact that Oxford Professor Sunetra Gupta is the world’s leading infectious disease epidemiologist and she’s calling B.S on the lockdowns.
Aside from the other lead signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration, there are countless other world leading authorities that are calling out B.S om the Covid hoax.
Among them are Stanford’s Prof John Ioannidis, Germany’s Wolfgang Wodarg and Sucharit Bhakdi to name just a few. (The last two are fluent in English so you can find the videos for yourself).
And ALL of the above mentioned world medical authorities have one thing in common.
ie: they will NEVER be interviewed by the corrupt and controlled MSM (where you get all your info from Weather-worn). Their You Tube videos are being removed, they’re being deplatformed from Facebook etc, because what they have to say does not fit in with the scare-mongering alarmist narrative being dictated by the cabal that’s behind the Covid hoax.
Why do you think that is Mr Weather-worn ? Why not debate the Covid-19 Deception and the merits of lockdowns with these people in an open forum and let the citizens of the world decide ?
The answer is simple enough. It’s because said experts I’ve quoted above will EVISCERATE the phony narrative that you and the countless servile and submissive mask wearers have lapped up over the past year or so.
Lastly, you mentioned you voted for Trump twice (like it’s a badge of honour).
I’m not in the U.S, but had I been eligible to vote I would’ve voted for Trump in 2016.
I liked what candidate Trump (for the most part) had to say.
He said he’d talk to Putin and try to sort out their differences and ease tensions. He said he’d wind down these pointless wars and start bringing the troops back home.
And, the thing that really hit home with me, he said he’d reinvestigate the 9/11 False Flag and ‘tell us who really did it’.
But sadly, as POTUS he did NONE of those things and instead gave the Israel lobby everything they desired and more.
From early on, after appointing one Neo-con scumbag after another (John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, Steve Munchkin, not to mention long time N.M Rothschild employee Wilbur Ross and the worthless Mike Pence as V.P), it was evident that Trump is and ALWAYS WAS a Zio-cabal sock puppet.
So Mr Weather-worn, credit to you for taking the chance on the Devil-you-didn’t-know (Trump) in 2016, seeing it appeared at the time that Hillary would be worse.
But, after 4 years of Trump and seeing first hand that Trump turned out EVERY BIT AS BAD as Hillary, for you to vote for Trump in 2020 shows you’re not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed.
That’s not to say that I would’ve advocated a vote for the walking death rattle Biden – as he’s every bit a Zio controlled sock puppet.
No, what Americans should have done en masse is BOYCOTT the elections and not voted.
Meanwhile, massive demonstrations should have been organised at all the polling booths waving around banners saying stuff like :
‘The Electoral system in the U.S is a FRAUD and is rigged. There is NO democracy is the U.S’.
This was abundantly evident in 2012 (if not before) when Ron Paul was cheated out of the Republican primaries for the nomination to take on Obama in the Presidential elections.
Ron Paul is far and away the best President America never had.
What say you about annual flu cases and deaths being near zero? COVID is a scam of the highest proportion. Follow the money.
“God” is not a real estate agent. Israel is a failed state which should be returned to its rightful heirs–the Palestinians.