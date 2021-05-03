"New Report Sheds Light on Vaccine Doomsday Cult"

“The risk-benefit calculus is therefore clear: the experimental vaccines are needless, ineffective and dangerous. Actors authorizing, coercing or administering experimental COVID-19 vaccination are exposing populations and patients to serious, unnecessary, and unjustified medical risks.” Doctors for Covid Ethics, April 29, 2021
An explosive new study by researchers at the prestigious Salk Institute casts doubt on the current crop of gene-based vaccines that may pose a grave risk to public health. The article, which is titled “The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays additional key role in illness”, shows that SARS-CoV-2’s “distinctive ‘spike’ protein”..”damages cells, confirming COVID-19 as a primarily vascular disease.” While the paper focuses strictly on Covid-related issues, it unavoidably raises questions about the new vaccines that contain billions of spike proteins that could greatly increase the chances of severe illness or death. Here’s an excerpt from the article dated April 30, 2021:
“In the new study, the researchers created a “pseudovirus” that was surrounded by SARS-CoV-2 classic crown of spike proteins, but did not contain any actual virus. Exposure to this pseudovirus resulted in damage to the lungs and arteries of an animal model—proving that the spike protein alone was enough to cause disease. Tissue samples showed inflammation in endothelial cells lining the pulmonary artery walls. (Note– “Vascular endothelial cells line the entire circulatory system, from the heart to the smallest capillaries.”)
The team then replicated this process in the lab, exposing healthy endothelial cells (which line arteries) to the spike protein. They showed that the spike protein damaged the cells by binding ACE2. This binding disrupted ACE2’s molecular signaling to mitochondria (organelles that generate energy for cells), causing the mitochondria to become damaged and fragmented.
Previous studies have shown a similar effect when cells were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but this is the first study to show that the damage occurs when cells are exposed to the spike protein on its own.” (“The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays additional key role in illness”, Salk.edu)
The new research paper is the equivalent of a hydrogen bomb. It changes everything by confirming what vaccine critics have been theorizing for months but were unable to prove.
Now there is solid evidence that:
- Covid-19 is primarily a disease of the vascular system (The vascular system, also called the circulatory system, is made up of the vessels that carry blood and lymph through the body.) and not the respiratory system.
- The main culprit is the spike protein. (Spike protein–“a glycoprotein that protrudes from the envelope of some viruses” Merriam-Webster “Like a key in a lock, these spike proteins fuse to receptors on the surface of cells, allowing the virus’s genetic code to invade the host cell, take over its machinery and replicate.” Bruce Lieberman)
Simply put, if Covid-19 is primarily a vascular disease and if the main instrument of physical damage is the spike protein, then why are we injecting people with billions of spike proteins?
Here’s how architect and author, Robin Monotti Graziadei, summed up these developments on you tube:
“So, we have been told for the last year, that the only role the spike protein was supposed to play was to enter the human cells. (But) It’s clear, that that is not what they do, (since) they give you illness, vascular illness. Vascular illness can have many manifestations. They can include sinus vein thrombosis, blood clots, bruising, and longer-term conditions. Do you think it’s a good idea to bypass the first (defenses) of your immune system, …and inject… trillions of spike proteins in your cells given the information that has just been released by the Salk Institute? Think about it….
Salk Institute researchers have told us –without any ambiguity– that the spike protein is a fundamental part of the Covid-19 disease. Yes, it’s true that the spike protein with the N-protein, will not replicate. However, trillions (of these proteins) induced by the vaccine injection have the capacity to create damage in your vascular system. This is what the study says and what has been published by an extremely important center for biological studies. This is not a conspiracy theory. I think, at this stage, there is enough information to consider whether we will be told the truth in the coming days, because such information should be on the cover of every newspaper and the top story on every news channel. And what they should say is this: “The fundamental and technological basis –on which all of the vaccines that were distributed in the West– is flawed. We thought that the spike protein would only enter the cells to create antibodies so if you faced the wild virus, it would not latch onto your cells, however, we were wrong. We were wrong because the spike protein in itself, creates disease, and if you inject trillions of them into a human body, there will be manifestations of disease in many cases.” It is not safe to inject trillions of spike proteins into a muscle, because it bypasses layers of your immune system which could have potentially neutralized the virus… By crossing the threshold of the human body through the injection of these compounds, you are not giving your immune system the chance to mount a strong enough response to the spike protein in order to neutralize it. (The vaccine) will have this disease-creating spike protein in it if you agree (to take) any of these vaccines. ….It is now up to us to try to fix the mistake they have made.” (Robin Monotti Graziadei on the new Salk Institute research paper, You Tube, –See it before it is removed)
Perfectly stated and right on the money. Graziadei extrapolates the hidden meaning of the Salk report and clarifies its significance. How are the public health officials, the politicians, the media and the rest of the pro-Covid Vaxx camp going to respond to these revelations especially with the imprimatur of the Salk Institute affixed to the front of the report? Will they try to sweep it under the rug or will they try to divert the public’s attention to the ‘variant’ hobgoblin? Or will they try something else entirely, like claim that one class of spike proteins are good for you while others lead to protracted illness and death? What will they do?
Doctor Vladimir Zelenko, who has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, had this to say: “Do you understand what this means——we are are injecting viral genetic code for the spike protein into innocent people andiIt gets into almost every cell In the body.” (Nobel nominee, Zelenko has also been banned from Twitter.)
Indeed, that’s precisely what they’ve done. And, let’s not forget, the vaccine manufacturers have complete legal immunity for the injuries they produce. Legal immunity means moral impunity.
So what effect will these spike proteins have on the people that have gotten vaccinated?
Here’s what the Doctors for Covid Ethics have to say in their latest article that was published just this week:
“The vaccines are dangerous to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing chronic disease, for reasons such as the following: risk of lethal and non-lethal disruptions of blood clotting including bleeding disorders, thrombosis in the brain, stroke and heart attack; autoimmune and allergic reactions; antibody-dependent enhancement of disease; and vaccine impurities due to rushed manufacturing and unregulated production standards….
...all gene-based vaccines can be expected to cause blood clotting and bleeding disorders…. The vaccines are not safe.” (“COVID Vaccines: Necessity, Efficacy and Safety”, Doctors for Covid Ethics)
There it is in black and white: “The vaccines are not safe”. Here’s more from an article at Children’s Health Defense about Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld, the Israeli clinical immunologist who is widely credited as the “father of autoimmunity.” Shoenfeld approaches the issue from an entirely different angle. Take a look:
“Shoenfeld’s primary concern boils down to what’s called molecular mimicry. There are a number of genetic sequences that are identical both in the human genome and that of SARS-CoV-2 …
The immunologists go on to draw particular attention to the identical sequences in a specific group of proteins found deep in the lungs (the site of ARDS/covid pneumonia)… This is a concern Shoenfeld …
It’s why Shoenfeld and colleagues have been banging on the drum during the vaccine development phase last year, arguing that peptide sequences used in the new vaccines should be unique and not be common to ones found in the body.
For a predisposed individual, an adverse reaction to the vaccine, Shoenfeld and colleagues argue, could be enough for them to be tipped over the edge — into autoimmune disease. One of the most obvious signals for predisposition is to already have one of the over 100 autoimmune diseases that are charging through industrialized societies. Yet, with the father of autoimmunity sounding the warnings of autoimmune risks, there is scarcely a word of caution being uttered by governments rolling out the mass vaccination programs. Shame on them.” (“Are We on the Verge of a ‘Super-Epidemic’ of Autoimmune Diseases?” Children’s Health Defense)
My limited understanding of “molecular mimicry”, is this: By injecting proteins into the body that are so similar to the Covid proteins that are wreaking havoc in the vascular system, we could trigger a situation in which the body’s immune system attacks its own organs or vascular system. Which is why the author asks: Are We on the Verge of a ‘Super-Epidemic’ of Autoimmune Diseases?
In earlier articles, we presented the views of scientists and medical professionals who anticipated the issues that are now emerging in relation to the spike protein. For example, here is an excerpt from a piece about pediatric rheumatologist, Dr. J. Patrick Whelan, who said the following in a letter to the FDA:
“I am concerned about the possibility that the new vaccines aimed at creating immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein have the potential to cause microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in a way that does not currently appear to be assessed in safety trials of these potential drugs….
“Before any of these vaccines are approved for widespread use in humans, it is important to assess in vaccinated subjects the effects of vaccination on the heart. As important as it is to quickly arrest the spread of the virus by immunizing the population, it would be vastly worse if hundreds of millions of people were to suffer long-lasting or even permanent damage to their brain or heart microvasculature as a result of failing to appreciate in the short-term an unintended effect of full-length spike protein-based vaccines on these other organs.” (“Scientists Challenge Health Officials on Vaccinating People Who Already Had COVID”, Global Research)
We also pointed out that “gene-based vaccines release a spike protein that spreads throughout the body, gets trapped in the bloodstream and collects in the layer of cells (endothelial cells) that coat the blood vessels.” We think the new research by the Salk Institute supports this general theory.
Also, according to Dr. Hyung Chun, a Yale cardiologist, the cells “release inflammatory cytokines that further exacerbate the body’s inflammatory response and lead to the formation of blood clots. Chun has stated: “The ‘inflamed’ endothelium likely contributes not only to worsening outcome in COVID-19, but also is considered to be an important factor contributing to risk of heart attacks and strokes.”
This seems to suggest that the spike protein from the vaccine can have the same effect as the spike protein from the infection. Here’s more:
“Individuals with COVID-19 experience a vast number of neurological symptoms, such as headaches, ataxia, impaired consciousness, hallucinations, stroke and cerebral hemorrhage. But autopsy studies have yet to find clear evidence of destructive viral invasion into patients’ brains, pushing researchers to consider alternative explanations of how SARS-CoV-2 causes neurological symptoms….
If not viral infection, what else could be causing injury to distant organs associated with COVID-19?
The most likely culprit that has been identified is the COVID-19 spike protein released from the outer shell of the virus into circulation. Research cited below has documented that the viral spike protein is able to initiate a cascade of events that triggers damage to distant organs in COVID-19 patients.
Worryingly, several studies have found that the spike proteins alone have the capacity to cause widespread injury throughout the body, without any evidence of virus.
What makes this finding so disturbing is that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer and currently being administered throughout the U.S. program our cells to manufacture this same coronavirus spike protein as a way to trigger our bodies to produce antibodies to the virus.” (“Could Spike Protein in Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Cause Blood Clots, Brain Inflammation and Heart Attacks?” Global Research)
The above quote is key to grasping what Covid really is and why the new vaccines threaten to greatly exacerbate the problem. As Chun says:
“…autopsy studies have yet to find clear evidence of destructive viral invasion into patients’ brains, pushing researchers to consider alternative explanations of how SARS-CoV-2 causes neurological symptoms….”
This observation is correct. The research does not indicate “viral invasion into patients’ brains”.
Why? Because–as the Salk report indicates– it is not the viral infection that is getting into the brain but the spike protein that has passed the blood-brain barrier via the vascular system.
Here’s Dr Chun again: “What else could be causing injury to distant organs associated with COVID-19?”
Once again, it is not the virus but the spike protein and the autoimmune response.
Finally, Chun acknowledges that the new vaccines “program our cells to manufacture this same coronavirus spike protein as a way to trigger our bodies to produce antibodies to the virus.”
The production and distribution of these potentially-lethal injections goes way beyond mere recklessness. This is an unprecedented global catastrophe that could result in the deaths of millions. How long will this insanity continue?
“… the death of millions”. Is it not the objective of the program? One of the goals of the Great Reset is to reduce world population to 500 millions, if my memory is correct.
There are two problems here: to demonstrate the true effects of this new form of “vaccine” (a trojan horse, really), and to stop the criminals in their track.
While the scientific community is busy with the first, the criminals pursue their scheme, uninterrupted.
Peace Prize for a pharmaceutical treatment?
As I’ve been saying, I’m no scientist. That being said, what do the mRNA vaccines have different from the other vaccine types in regards to the issue addressed by this article? Don’t they all have the spike protein in their formula?
Take Coronavac, made by Chinese company Sinovac, for example. It is the inactivated virus type. But the inactivated virus obviously has the spike protein, doesn’t it? Let’s see what the below-linked article says:
How the Sinovac Vaccine Works
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/health/sinovac-covid-19-vaccine.html
I suppose the same goes for the viral vector type vaccines, doesn’t it? (British AstraZeneca and Russian Sputnik V belong in this category). They use an adenovirus to which they insert the spike protein’s DNA.
How the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Works
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/health/oxford-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine.html
They even tested to see if it produced the spike protein, and confirmed it:
Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine induces cell spikes similar to SARS-CoV-2’s
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210409/Oxford-AstraZeneca-COVID-vaccine-induces-cell-spikes-similar-to-SARS-CoV-2s.aspx
Is Pandemic Information Being Censored?
By Stephen J. Gray
“The effective propagandist must be a master of the art of speech, of writing, of journalism, of the poster and of the leaflet. He must have the gift to use the major methods of influencing public opinion such as the press, film and radio to serve his ideas and goals, above all in an age of advancing technology.” Joseph Goebbles. Nazi propagandist.
There are numerous reports of censorship by those that control the information systems.
This so-called “pandemic” is just one example where governments and other information systems only allow the official view on what is happening. Is there a conspiracy by powerful segments of society to control the narrative?
“…the government and its “stakeholders” in Big Pharma chose to focus on vaccines. At the same time, news organizations were recruited to present only one side of the vaccine story.
“Mainstream outlets have agreed to not allow any news critical of the shots to reach the American people. This corrupt collusion falls under the Trusted News Initiative, a global collaboration signed onto by Big Tech social-media giants and many of its corrupt corporate media “partners.”
“The partners signed onto the Trusted News Initiative to date are: Associated Press, AFP; BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Facebook, Financial Times, First Draft, Google/YouTube, The Hindu, Microsoft, Reuters, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Twitter, The Washington Post. The New York Times has also participated in the past.
“Reporting facts related to the dark side of the experimental mRNA vaccines is considered “dangerous disinformation” by the globalist media elites behind the Trusted News Initiative.”
[read full article at link below]
https://leohohmann.com/2021/04/30/highly-cited-covid-doctor-comes-to-stunning-conclusion-govt-scrubbing-unprecedented-numbers-of-injection-related-deaths/
There is obviously something big behind this pandemic, when powerful forces in the information industry appear to be banding together to control what can be said, and published. I believe there needs to be an investigation, especially as some media organizations in Canada are reportedly receiving taxpayers monies. [1] [2] [3] [4] [5]
Stephen J. Gray
May 3, 2021.
Endnotes:
[1] https://graysinfo.blogspot.com/2019/07/bailing-out-media.html
[2] https://graysinfo.blogspot.com/2019/09/is-trudeaus-600-million-bailout-of.html
[3] https://graysinfo.blogspot.com/2019/11/the-malicious-media.html
[4] http://graysinfo.blogspot.com/2019/09/the-canadian-election-media-comes-out.html
[5] https://graysinfo.blogspot.com/2020/02/propaganda-central.html
Links of interest below:
https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/2020/trusted-news-initiative-vaccine-disinformation
https://leohohmann.com/2021/04/13/cdc-pauses-johnson-johnson-injection-citing-rare-blood-clots-but-heres-what-youre-not-being-told/
https://www.technocracy.news/technocracys-coup-detat-exposed-in-mercolas-new-book-the-truth-about-covid-19/
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shots-to-decimate-world-population-warns-dr-bhakdi/
Mike, last week I watched a video on SEPSIS. I thought to myself, “This is what is occurring in the bodies of the people who died or are dying from Covid or the vaccinations.”
Watch this 10 minute video. It explains what happens when oxygen cannot get into the cells that line arteries and blood vessels, what happens to the cell walls, the inflammation that occurs. This is throughout your whole body. It destroys organs. Your blood pressure drops, your heart rate picks up to compensate, your breathing is labored as you are being starved of oxygen, urinary output decreases.
I am a layperson. Perhaps someone in the know could comment on whether I’m right or not. Not everyone is going to react like this, but the elderly, the sick, those with auto-immune disorders could be susceptible.
Bill and Melinda Gates have just announced a divorce. They are partners in the Gates Foundation. This has been made shock global news like a Royal divorce. Is this a sign of a breaking in the ranks? A conscience got to the woman? She has been reading Mike Whitney and Whitney Webb? She should watch her back.
2/3’s or more will be dead by 2033….The human race will continue thereafter living in the Divine Will, all not so living will have been removed to their Eternal “rewards” — Stupid Satanists and Atheists believe there is no God — they will learn different by 2033 but, unfortunately not to the benefit of many of them who will be in Eternity down below. Here is a quick outline of where we are and what will happen in the next 7 years:
https://www.comingofthekingdom.org/category/update/
Marvelous to say, Medium has suppressed the article from Doctors for Covid Ethics quoted at the start of “New Report Sheds Light on Vaccine Doomsday Cult.” Here, thanks to the good people at Archive.Today, is a link to that article: https://archive.ph/EHrFH
now that it’s safe (and profitable) to come out of the closet, they’ll both announce that they are gay and their children are a product of genetic engineering.
When you add this information to the frantic campaign to push mRNA ‘vaccines’ and denigrate all others, and the equally vicious jihad against HCQ and ivermectin, you have prima facie evidence, I would say, of a plot to kill many, many, millions. Perhaps billions. My only quandary is whether this is the long anticipated elite drive to be rid of the ‘useless eaters’, or a plan to provide a casus belli for war against China, increasingly denounced by psychopaths like Pompeo and various Murdochite vermin, as ‘creating’ SARS CoV 2 as a bio-weapon, the usual combination of lies and projection.
Why are so many so-called ‘Christians’ such viciously nassty thugs?
‘Trusted News Initiative’ from recidivist liars and totalitarian censors! Big Brother eat your heart out! The Ministry of Truth outdone.
It really boggles my mind why anyone would want to get injected with this frankenstein’s brew. But millions do. Even some of the people I know and care about. They are completely unwilling to even examine the evidence. To me, it should boil down to a simple cost/benefit analysis. You have a disease with a known (very low) mortality rate vs. a “cure” with an unknown but potentially very damaging impact on the body. No sensible gambler would take that bet.
If I understand correctly,
It’s one thing to give your cells instructions (via mRNA gene therapy or virus-vector gene therapy) to produce spike protein, to induce your immune system to create antibodies against it.
It’s another thing to introduce a deactivated whole virus that includes the spike proteins.
A very different thing.
So it turns out the worst part of SARS-COV2 is the spike protein. And all main vaccines being rolled out in the west co-opt the body into making spike proteins inside it? Whoops….
This is the best explanation for the reported “shedding” phenomenon where unvaccinated people complain of symptoms from hanging around vaccinated people. They are picking up stray spike proteins coming off the vaxxed and having reactions. But if just some stray ones can cause a reaction, who the hell wants their own body producing the things??
The SAR-COV2 story gets stranger and stranger by the day.
The official medicofascist establishment may end up destroying the reputation of modern medicine. If medication treatments like ivermectin prove effective, the establishment denigrates them and thus helps intensify the disease threat. They also seem to go all in for breathing restrictions which have to be injurious to health, and there is an official de facto ministry of truth policing information on the so called vaccines, which probably don’t really fit the definition. If serious levels of death ensue eventually, probably quite likely, then this will be seen as medicine using discredited treatments which can be compared to the 18th century’s use of bleeding patients where the cure is often far worse than the disease.
The corrupt nature of the present regimes throughout the “west” can be seen in how they have reacted to this “great fear.”
It was known that SARS CoV2 was basically a haematological disease months ago, yet that knowledge was suppressed by the powers that be. Once again-why?
When I still had a facebook account I used it to share the kind of information presented in this article (there are plenty of ways to bypass the censors on that platform… for a while at least 😕), as well as information detailing just how we came to be in this insane situatation including revised histories of the 20th century, holohoax,the truth about climate science, agenda 21/30, etc… (you get the picture I’m sure).
Although a large part of my ‘audiance’ there were (are) already very well informed on such matters, I spent a great deal of time reaching out to family and friends of the “normie” variety, and engaged in many discussions and debates in several groups to which I belonged.
Through it all I managed to reach my sister (always sympathetic to my perspective, though with many reservations, when I shared an article describing the co-opting of the political “left” all the pieces came together for her and she openly declared herself to be a “conspiracy theorist/critical thinker”). I also managed to reach one of my cousins, and was engaging regularly with two nephews, my mother, several of her friends and with a number of friends and aquaintences who were at least open to hearing my alternative perspective. (For clarity, I emmigrated to mainland Europe several years ago, so contact with my family is 90% electronic.)
It’s frustrating that now I have nowhere to take this information, no way to reach out to all those people who realise something is out of whack, that they’re being deceived, but who can quite piece it all together, or struggle to accept the enormity of the lie.
But my frustration is part of my own journey of acceptance. To appraise this situation calmly and soberly, without rushing off to share and show the blind and deaf members of my family how wrong they are.
Somehow my “unpersoning” on that platform (the ip of every device I use is banned) is proving quite empowering as I assess my own likelihood of survival as the Globali$ts “reset” world to suit their megolamaniacle ends. I now put my energy into plugging the remaining few gaps in my ability to sustain myself.
Oh, but it is still so very frustrating not to be able to warn others of the coming apocalypse!
For the really big atrocities (covid, 9/11) there are multiple goals.
Yes, but is it worse? Why?
Anyway, supposing that it *is* worse because of some mysterious reason, that would only exculpate the inactivated virus type vaccines. The viral vector type (AstraZeneca, Sputnik V) also gives your cell instructions to produce spike proteins.
It seems to me that at this point in the “inoculation” process, all the above inferential arguments about “potential” negative effects of the “vaccine” are moot.
Given the large numbers of people who have been “inoculated”, we should be seeing very soon statistically significant large numbers of people manifesting symptoms of vascular or other “vaccine” related diseases.
In short, a population vs sample experiment is in process and the results will be definitive one way or the other. The ‘vaccine” will be definitively demonstrated to be the cause of negative effects or neutral.
I look forward to Mr. Whitney’s very excellent follow up on the “vaccinating” ‘experiment’.
………..
Thanks to him for his always informative and thought provocation writing.
He is the best ‘social scientific’ writer on TUR.
Most of the articles here are anecdotal based ideological lamentations.
Whitney provides statistical factual information and logical inferences based on those facts.
The reader is free to verify the factual claims and validity of the inferences.
Uh … not that I know anything about the subject, professionally that is, but influenza virus is also spike proteins, as are many others (bird flu, swine flu).
https://www.virology.ws/2009/04/30/structure-of-influenza-virus/
So what’s the big deal about this?
Ah, Cassandra, Cassandra, I completely sympathize with your inability to get the truth through to nearly all of the people you care about.
Then, this excellent article puts the cat amongst the pigeons: DARE I provide an anguished wail to my dear ones who HAVE taken the poison?! Would immediate amelioration of their food, exercise, sleep, nutrient-intake, etc. etc. habits HELP prevent the poison from injuring or killing them? It provides damning information to those who’ve been holding off on the poison-injection; so small relief there — but what of those who caved?
As I understand it, the big deal is that this ‘vaccine’ actually alters your cells to start producing the spike proteins on their own–presumably forever. No naturally virus does that.
I read the original Salk paper. Here is the only mention of “vaccine” which is their last sentence: “This conclusion suggests that vaccination-generated antibody and/or exogenous antibody against S protein not only protects the host from SARS-CoV-2 infectivity but also inhibits S protein-imposed endothelial injury.”
Their argument about the vaccine seems to NOT be: “Oh shit, we’re injecting people with RNA to tell body to make billions of spike (S) proteins that are themselves pathological.” But rather: “The vaccine is double-plus good because not only will it protect you from Covid, but it will also protect you from that nasty spike protein.”
You can’t make this stuff up.
Paper is here: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902