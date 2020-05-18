"Is the Lockdown the Greatest Policy Disaster in U.S. History?"

“Lockdowns are meant to condition people to obey without question. A nation of people who just do what they are told by the “experts” without question is a nation ripe for a descent into total tyranny.”
—Ron Paul
Donald Trump calls the media “the enemy of the people”, but it’s much worse than that. The media is a national security threat. Just look at the way they’ve handled the coronavirus. The hysterical 24-7 coverage has people so terrified they’ve locked themselves in their homes inflicting catastrophic damage on the economy. That disaster never would’ve taken place if the media hadn’t focused all their energy on scaring people to death. Now the damage is done, millions of people have lost their jobs, tens of thousands of small and mid-sized businesses are facing bankruptcy, and the world’s biggest economy has been reduced to a smoldering wastelands. And what was gained? Nothing. Check out this excerpt from an article by economist Jack Ramsay:
“The magnitude and rapidity of the shutdown of the real economy in the US is unprecedented. Even during the Great Depression of the 1930s, the contraction of the real economy occurred over a period of several years—not months….
…once the contraction in the real economy accelerates and deepens, it inevitably leads to defaults and bankruptcies…. The defaults and bankruptcies then provoke a financial crisis that feeds back on the real economy, causing it to deteriorate still further. Income losses by businesses, households and local government thereafter in turn cause a further decline. Once negative feedback effects within the economy begin, it matters little if the health crisis is soon abated. The economic dynamic has been set in motion. ….The Fed.. can make a mass of free money and cheap loans available, but businesses and households may be reluctant to borrow, preferring to hoard their cash—and the loans as well. In other words, the deeper and faster the contraction, the more difficult and slower the recovery” (“The Myth of V-Shape Economic Recovery“, Jack Rasmus)
Every sector of the economy is shrinking and shrinking fast. Oil prices have plunged, activity in all 50 states is slumping badly, business confidence is at record lows, personal spending continues to shrivel, consumer confidence is dropping sharply, the service sector is tanking, restaurant traffic, industrial production, manufacturing, corporate earnings, business investment, personal consumption, bank lending, imports-exports; are all down, down, down and down. There’s not a glimmer of light to be seen anywhere. The economy is in freefall while people remain hunkered down inside their homes thinking they are stopping the spread of a deadly virus. But lockdowns don’t stop infections, at best they postpone them to a later date, and even that is doubtful.
The whole idea of isolating the healthy members of the population to counter the spread of a highly-contagious virus is delusional. There’s no historical precedent to the policy at all. There was no lockdown during the Spanish Flu in 1918 (when 50 million died), no lockdown during the Asian Flu in 1957, no lockdown during the Hong Kong Flu in 1969, no lockdown during SARS in 2002, no lockdown during the Swine Flu in 2009, no lockdown during MERS outbreak in 2012, and no lockdown during Ebola epidemic in 2014.
Get the picture? There was no lockdown, no time, NEVER.
But just ask someone about the lockdown today and they’ll announce with absolute certainty, “It’s the only way to beat this thing”. Right, by locking yourself indoors and waiting for the economy to crash, is that it?
Three bulletpoints you won’t see in the MSM:
1–There is no historical precedent for lockdowns
2–There is no scientific basis for lockdowns
3–A number of infectious disease experts, like Swedish Professor John Giesecke, believe that lockdowns are the wrong policy to contain the spread of the virus, they’re politically dangerous and they’ll be difficult to end. Here’s what he said:
“When you start looking around now at the measures that are being taken by different countries you find that very few of them have a shred of evidence-based [support] … border closures, school closures, social distancing – there’s almost no science behind most of these.”
Lockdowns are not science-based policy. They’re a faith-based catch-as-catch-can concoction that’s accepted as Holy Writ by the vast majority of Americans who are so terrified by the virus that they have allowed themselves to be duped by a manipulative, agenda-driven media that has convinced them that hibernating while the economy disintegrates is somehow performing their civic duty. But they’re wrong. One’s real civic duty is to engage their own critical thinking skills, skeptically analyze the idiocy that government passes off as social policy, and resist those directives that are clearly destructive to the interests of the American people and the country. Lockdowns certainly meet that criteria. Here’s a clip from Pepe Escobar’s latest article that helps to put things in perspective:
“The notion of a generalized obligatory confinement is not warranted by any medical justification, or leading epidemiological research, when it comes to fighting a pandemic. Still, that was enshrined as the hegemonic policy – with the inevitable corollary of countless masses plunged into unemployment. All that based on failed, delirious mathematical models of the Imperial College kind, imposed by powerful pressure groups ranging from the World Economic Forum (WEF) to the Munich Security Conference.
Enter Dr. Richard Hatchett, a former member of the National Security Council during the first Bush Jr. administration, who was already recommending obligatory confinement of the whole population way back in 2001. Hatchett now directs the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a very powerful entity coordinating global vaccine investment, and very cozy with Big Pharma. CEPI happens to be a brainchild of the WEF in conjunction with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation….
Rumsfeld, crucially, had been the chairman of biotech giant Gilead. After 9/11…That’s when “generalized obligatory confinement” was conceptualized, with Hatchett among the key players.
As much as this was a militarized Big Pharma spin-off concept, it had nothing to do with public health. What mattered was the militarization of American society to be adopted in response to bioterror – at the time automatically attributed to a squalid, tech-deprived al-Qaeda.
The current version of this project – we are at “war” and every civilian must stay at home – takes the form of what Alexander Dugin has defined as a medical-military dictatorship.” (“How Biosecurity Is Enabling Digital Neo-Feudalism” Unz Review)
So, there is no “medical justification, or leading epidemiological research” to support lockdowns. It’s all made-up out of whole cloth. Lockdowns are the result of political manipulation (of a public health crisis) intended to simulate martial law. “Go home and stay home,” that’s the message not “Go home and be healthy” . That doesn’t factor into the government’s calculus at all.
So on whose behalf are these lockdowns being imposed? Certainly not Trump who’s wanted to lift them from Day 1. No, it’s his surrounding cast, like the affable Dr Anthony Fauci who just recently appeared before the Senate and ominously cautioned them against lifting restrictions too soon. His warnings closely resembled those of his colleague and perhaps, benefactor, Bill Gates, whose tentacles are wrapped tightly around the global health network and who, many think, uses philanthropic initiatives as a vehicle for advancing his own malign vision of the future. As for the lockdowns, we’ll let Gates speak for himself:
“First, we need a consistent nationwide approach to shutting down. Despite urging from public health experts, some states and counties haven’t shut down completely. In some states, beaches are still open; in others, restaurants still serve sit-down meals….
The country’s leaders need to be clear: Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere. Until the case numbers start to go down across America — which could take 10 weeks or more — no one can continue business as usual or relax the shutdown. Any confusion about this point will only extend the economic pain, raise the odds that the virus will return, and cause more deaths….
To bring the disease to an end, we’ll need a safe and effective vaccine. If we do everything right, we could have one in less than 18 months — about the fastest a vaccine has ever been developed. But creating a vaccine is only half the battle. To protect Americans and people around the world, we’ll need to manufacture billions of doses.” (“Bill Gates: Here’s how to make up for lost time on covid-19“, Washington Post)
Here’s one more from Gates in case there’s any doubts about his intentions:
“One of the questions I get asked the most these days is when the world will be able to go back to the way things were in December before the coronavirus pandemic. My answer is always the same: when we have an almost perfect drug to treat COVID–19, or when almost every person on the planet has been vaccinated against coronavirus.” (“Bill Gates — Gates Notes)
What the heck is he talking about? Gates isn’t a doctor, a scientist, an epidemiologist, or an elected official who sets policy. He’s a rich-guy dilettante who made zillions by ruthlessly dominating the software industry. That’s all. Does that make him an expert on infectious diseases? Does that give him the right to order the summary lockdown of 328 million Americans? No, it doesn’t, but Gates’s tentacles are also wrapped around the media (which helps him to shape public opinion) as this clip from an article at Lew Rockwell points out:
“The Gates Foundation gives grants in the hundreds of thousands and often millions to such media organizations as NBCUniversal, Al Jazeera, BBC, Viacom (CBS) and Participant Media …Both Gates and the Gates Foundation are sizable shareholders in Comcast,… as well as….MSNBC and NBC News…In 2009, the New York Times reported that the Gates Foundation was partnering with media companies to write and shape stories to ‘embed’ messages in primetime dramas:”
“’It [the Gates Foundation] is less well known as a behind-the-scenes influencer of public attitudes toward these issues by helping to shape story lines and insert messages into popular entertainment like the television shows ER, Law & Order: SVU and Private Practice…..
“His enormous wealth and the reach of media parent corporations seem to exempt Gates from routine disclosure requirements. …. He is given softball interviews in Comcast-backed Vox without disclosure that he’s a major Comcast investor. Because his stake in media companies is laundered enough times, it’s assumed not to merit mention.” (“Bill Gates, HR6666, Remdesivir, Deaths in Italy“, Lew Rockwell)
Bill Gates has critical contacts across the spectrum of media, global health care and politics. If he wants to his views widely disseminated, all he has to do is say the word. That said, we may never know if the lockdowns were his idea, but he certainly has the power to have them implemented if he so chooses. And for those who remain skeptical on this point, consider these words of warning from James Corbett’s excellent three-part video series on the Microsoft mucky-muck titled “Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid”:
“The takeover of public health that we have documented in How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health and the remarkably brazen push to vaccinate everyone on the planet that we have documented in Bill Gates’ Plan to Vaccinate the World was not, at base, about money.
The unimaginable wealth that Gates has accrued is now being used to purchase something much more useful: control. Control not just of the global health bodies that can coordinate a worldwide vaccination program, or the governments that will mandate such an unprecedented campaign, but control over the global population itself.” (James Corbett, The Off-Guardian)
The lockdowns are all about power; raw, political power in the hands of unelected, unaccountable “do goodie” oligarchs who are determined to save humanity whether we like it or not.
God help us.
Kill Bill. There, said it.[ Or at the very least, lock the nasty little totalitarian phucker up, for life, along with Fauci and and whole host of others, including many in the MSM]
Regards, onebornfree
No lockdown just two years ago when 80,000 people died from the flu in the U.S., and nobody even noticed.
A half-dozen Forever Wars and Never Wars, a half-dozen destructive stock crashes and a half-dozen decades of the cultural dismantling of America in the name of a half-dozen causes not our own – Jewry, multiculturalism, The Gap, feminism, sexual degeneracy and globalism, to name a few – and not a lifted finger from brave cultural warriors like this.
But touch muh shekels and Bill Gates must [redacted.].
regards, onebornfedposter. We’ve finally found the price to make you really, really super-mad about freedom. But you’re still not going to do anything. Take your statins and make the lead-paint-spawned demons in your LARP’ing head fade, big guy.
I have never before been so concerned about the future of this country.
The “lockdowns” are the biggest policy mistake in my lifetime.
They should have closed the nursing homes and left the schools open.
Instead, they closed the schools and left the nursing homes open.
Cuomo even insisted that Covid positive patients be admitted to nursing homes in NY…….which cost thousands of lives.
The fearless stupidity of media and government operatives leaves me disgusted and exhausted.
This is the most truthful article about Covid hoax published in UNZ since February.
I agree with everything.
Thought that would’ve been fixed hours ago.
The typo? No, it’s another UR article title with a question mark. Aaiiiiiiiiiiieeee!
Lockdowns don’t work? Think again. In the midst of the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918, the rail hub town of Gunnison (population 1500), Colorado, imposed what it called “a quarantine against all the world”. Gunnison erected barricades on all highways and warned motorists to keep driving at gun point. Rail passengers were not allowed to disembark. Any visitors who showed up were sequestered or arrested. All schools and churches were closed, and gatherings prohibited. The lockdown lasted 4 months. All the nearby towns suffered many sick and dead, but not Gunnison. No deaths and only two fully recovered influenza cases total. Lockdowns when strictly applied work as proven by the motivated civic minded citizens of Gunnison during the Influenza Pandemic of 1918. The chances of a successful lockdown in the modern diversity paradise that is 2020 America? Zero. Zilch. Nicht. Nada. Nyet.
Once negative feedback effects within the economy begin …
Sorry for being pedantic. That is called positive feedback. You can call it a “vicious circle” or a “death spiral” if you like.
Closure >> unemployment and bankruptcies >> more closures >> more unemployment and bankruptcies.
Of course, it also works the other way. It is then called a “virtuous circle” – but it remains a positive feedback.
It is should be clear to anyone at this point that cowards,idiots and corrupted assholes created the greatest lunacy in last 100 years of which multiple consequences will reverberate through societies for decades
For 70 years people have tolerated corruption, lies and the total effeminazation of society willingly becoming part of the big lie and the reversal of natural order which consequence are only too clear today
Unfortunately those who caused this unprecedented crises unequal in its stupidity in the whole known history will not be punished, the clown world will continue to reign supreme in impoverished lands,impoverished of wealth, impoverished of courage, totally devoid of what is essence of a human being, his dignity
Living in Australia, which has less than 1.4 % of the deaths per capita of the USA (only 100 deaths in total compared to > 90,000) and is now moving out of lock down with just 6.2% unemployment, all I can say is “thank God for lock-down, comprehensive unemployment benefits and a universal healthcare system”! Way to go America, all the way to the bottom of the swamp!
Does it seem that decisions are being made by people whose thinking is on the level of a simplistic NetLogo simulation? Well there’s a good reason for that!
https://www.aier.org/article/the-2006-origins-of-the-lockdown-idea/
The lockdown and the luckdown seem to occur in synchronous like 2 ships that met in the night…and sank
at least the pundemic will provide lots of shovel ready jobs even without things going hypersonic
Even the local hairdresser has folded
the sign in the window
“we who were about to dye salute you”
The local claivoyant has a sign ” shut due to unforseen circumstances”
You don’t do lock downs since you can not realize a fully functioning lock down, which comes with a full package of isolation support, enough test and in timing treatment which should be free and sufficient to stop the spreading quickly, to make the hardship a really short period of time thus it’s possible to overcome by all the people and step to the next bearable procedure (14~28 days strict lock down, 14~28 days mild lock down, 14~28 days closely observing re-opening, re-open and continuously cautious and preparing for the 2nd wave).
It’s totally useless since you can not realize it.
Life vs Economy. Is it a game of keep them both, or lose them both? Turns out 80,000 or 800,000 death doesn’t really matter that much since they are most possibly old weak sick poor black brown idiot. Who give a sh*t about them. They go hell sooner the better.
It’s never possible for USA to implement a fully functioning lock down, if the virus actually started last summer/autumn in the States.
Screw the useless lock down. Screw vaccine. Screw Bill Gates. Screw 5G. Screw the mutating virus.
Stock market is recovering nicely, things are good. Life is good for the rich.
LOL LOL LOL
No. Letting non-whites into the country was the greatest policy disaster in U.S. history. By far. No contest. To the extreme. And by non-whites, I’m including that certain group of people who pass themselves off as white when they want to badmouth whites. And no, I don’t give a shite about the injuns. I only care about my people. That’s the way it works for everyone else. Somewhere along the line, whites forgot that.
I can’t even post the link to this article on Facebook. Gives you an idea how badly they want to control the information flow… 😲💩
Policy disaster? Well, if you judge the success of a policy by how well it achieves the purposes of those who created it, then I would have to say that this “policy” has been a stellar success. No matter what happens from this point forward, the immediate objective of the shut down has largely already been achieved.
The Treasury has essentially been handed over to a private uber-hedge fund with a writ to create and give away as much money to the banks (that this very same hedge fund owns large stakes in) as it sees fit and the tax payer will stand good for these “loans”…which are never going to be repaid! The greatest looting of all time has been going on while everyone has been consumed with the virus/shut downs.
I think Gates is involved in a different much longer term scheme aimed at massive population reductions, but these heinous plans are not the immediate goal of the (((bankster))) class that rules over us. The great looting is well under way. We, the average people are going to be wiped out while these (((banksters))) are going to “be made whole”. Worse than that, they are going to gobble up all of the real assets that people have worked their lives for and they will do so for pennies on the dollar (in real terms) and do it largely with the taxpayer money they are now looting from the treasury!
It was a bit stupid, but come on, “The Greatest Policy Disaster in U.S. History”? From the top of my head I can think of several more, from the Libya and Iraq disasters to civil rights to the immigration act, the Civil War, America has had two hundred years of policy disasters. The economy should recover if people just slowly forget about this whole fiasco.
The way I always saw it was the lockdown was put in place to stop the health system becoming overwhelmed.
That’s how it was sold here in the UK. Stay indoors protect the NHS! etc…
70% of world population was still going to get it.
Looks mathematically illiterate now since only around 1% got it with 69% to go! all set for the 2nd wave in the autumn.
Well said Mike.
The near absolute elevation of ‘doublethink’ is notable. Even in this decent article we have the statement:
It is delusional. More to the point, the virus, whilst highly infectious, we know is harmless to most people. All arguments are premised upon the false notion promoted by the media and politicians that the virus is extremely dangerous. Even governmental sceintific spokespeople now say quite clearly that the coronavirus is not especially dangerous to human populations. 0.2-0.3% infection fatality rate is not that dangerous in the big scheme of things.
Once this straight forward fact is acknowledged, as it now must be, then it becomes clear that the lockdown is really a shutdown of the economy (esp. the US economy), the social distancing is really about social control, the masks are about shutting us up, the track and trace is really surveillance, the vaccine is just a scam, the rainbows and dance routines are cultish mind control…..and on.
The US has about 5% of the world’s population. It has about 1/3 of the virus cases. Next case.
It is unbelievable that Bill Gates, an illiterate without any qualification or expertise in any field, has the audacity to tell political leaders what to do. We all know that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a cover for Gates sinister and criminal agenda. For decades, Bill Gates has been working on depopulation policy and dictatorial control plans on global politics, aiming to obtain the primacy on agriculture, technology and energy. Gates said, his main goal is to reduce world’s population by targeting poor countries, not those affluent countries that are using much of the natural resources and causing the biggest destruction to the environment.
“It may be a coincidence that the primary U.S. bioweapons lab, Fort Detrick, was shut down in summer 2019 over fears that weaponized pathogens might escape. It may be a coincidence that absurdly under-performing U.S. military athletes came to Wuhan for the World Military Games in October and have since been accused by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of being the source of the COVID-19 pandemic. It may be a coincidence that at the same time those ‘athletes’ were in Wuhan, the World Economic Forum, the Bill Gates Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, and other Establishment titans were hosting a pandemic simulation called Event 201”, writes scholar Kevin Barrett.
Event 201, a high-level exercise that imagined how the public and private sector would coordinate in the event of a pandemic. Event 201 focused on simulating a worldwide epidemic, which was coincidentally based on the SARS outbreak and called 2019-nCoV, the name first given to the outbreak in China, before WHO changed it to a more generic form, COVID-19.
Nah, it’s the US that’s the greatest disaster in history. It’s a leech gorging on blood.
🙁
I think Gates is obviously an actor deflecting our attention from more important, more financial guys, you name them. Gates is not that important, you can be sure.
Another ringer from Mike Whitney! He was always a favorite of mine back when I was a CounterPuncher; now he’s one of the best here at Unz. Keep ’em coming, Mike …
I don’t know. I really wish I could believe that. But as usual, Trump is saying one thing while doing the opposite. Did any of you notice his new horrid new vaccine task-force, led by an ex-general and a retired pharmaceutical company exec? (QAnons: ‘Brilliant! 500-D chess move! Keep your friends close and your enemies closer!’)
No wonder Whitney’s so on the ball! Corbett has been doing some really fabulous work on this. In case any of you missed it, here are the first three episodes of his excellent series on Gates:
Part 4–which will be the final installment, I believe–is due out next week.
Bill Gates has been crashing my computer with his unnecessary updates for years now. I’ll be double god-damned before I let him crash my body with his unnecessary ‘vaccine’!
It’s definitely a criminal conspiracy with mass murderous results.
Okay boomer.
How about you go die to preserve the GDP and jewish vulture capitalism instead of me?
Lockdowns are one thing, along with the constant video stream of Cops(government goons) beating the snot out of taxpayers. If you check out thefreethoughtproject(banned by Facebook) or liveleak there are several to a dozen everyday, and the fact that cops shoot a family pet every ninety minutes(puppycide is the new term). America is next in line for shithole country of the decade.
Exhibit A:
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=Cp8uS_1589827707
Wikipedia says two months. A rail hub town effectively closing itself down including to rail traffic might have kept flu at bay, but how many businesses went broke?
Gunnison still has fewer than 6,000 inhabitants in the 21st century – viruses don’t go there and neither do many people, it would seem. It does seem to be the sort of place where people have three heads as a result of a lack of genetic diversity.
Good work, Mike Whitney. No one sticks it to the hoaxers better. The great Ron Paul and the indispensable journalist Whitney Webb are almost too polite about these cretins. All three of you give us some hope that the tide may be turning against the media/government plandemic panic.
Bill Gates seems to be an odd joice of a global villain – though he of course is part of the pack. He is not in the league of a Soros or the Rothschilds. He cannot be connected to the Neocons, who are the driving force behind the events turning the world upside down though the last decades.
Ultimately, he will be the perfect fall guy for this disaster. It will cause tremendous harm and might kill millions of people. And then there will be this shithead goy who was so dump that he could not keep from sticking his head out in any interview possible.
He is a person who does not know that he has an enormously bad reputation everywhere with everyone who has ever had to work with a computer. He has been called out for huge corruption decades ago. His name is a brand, unlike the Soros and Rothschilds, and not a good one.
This is how they work: Already in the act of perpetrating their crime they are covering their tracks. This will fail, but not without having deadly wounded western spirituality- then they will continue to the next stage.
The lockdown was inevitable. There are scientific reasons for that and historical practices which confirm it.
The lockdown was necessary because we needed time to get material to protect against the virus like masks. We had to prepare supermarkets and shops to minimize contact between people. We had to learn how to treat sick people in hospitals and to prepare hospitals logistically to deal with those cases. We had to establish practices of social distancing and to find solutions to cases where this isn’t possible or desirable. We had to reduce the spread of the virus and diminish the number of infections in order that the situation doesn’t get completely out of control.
Lockdown wasn’t invented by Fauci or by Gates. I think that Europe begun earlier with such measures and didn’t need any advice from them. There are thousends of such experts in Europe and generally they support a lockdown. Some countries where this was apparently well done like Portugal have few deaths. New Zealand seems to have almost eliminated the disease.
Of course, nobody denies that life has been disrupted, that there are serious economic difficulties and that we don’t know if we will suceed. But I don’t think that this could have been avoided if we had had no lockdown.
The second wave will come and it will be real:
– people will have spent a depressed summer season when winter returns
– they will have been under economical stress for more then half a year
– those who most diligently have worn masks will be the worst affected, as this thing will have worn down their lungs
To survive you absolutely have to cut loose from everything the authorities order you to do, learn to use your own brain and understand that this is a war of attrition and that you are the prospetive victim.
I honoustly dont know what is true, what to do and not to do and what is the best tackle this virus. All commentators have a point.
Yes, another on-point accurate article by Mr. Whitney. Once I read “Ron Paul”, I realized this guy has got his head screwed on right. I’d never read a thing by Bill Gates before, besides his Windows “help” menus, while trying to reset my software to work the same way it did before when I knew how to work it.*
The stupidity of the Windows scam is evil enough, but that stuff out of his mouth in the excerpt here – wheeewww. It shows yet again the point that even the evil in men is often instigated by good intentions. Bill Gates has a “save the world” complex, and if he destroys the world, it’s just that he didn’t check his work thoroughly – like a bad version of Windows – happens every other year – it was those .Indian
indentured servant… errr, H-1B visa guys, but they’ll straighten out those “features” by next release.
On this bit:
I note that industrial production comes after the restaurant traffic. I’m not busting Mr. Whitney’s chops here, but it does motivate me to comment: That’s the problem with a service economy. People serving each other gourmet hamburgers and craft beer does not make for a long-term robust economy. When you are manufacturing things the whole country, or the world needs, then you can be confident you can get back on track.
Great article, Mike Whitney!
.
* Peak Stupidity discussed with high curmudeonry this idea that if software is used as tool, it ought not to change around so one has to relearn how to run the tool every other years – see Software as a Tool.
That’s a great quote from Ron Paul and yet another excellent article by Mike Whitney.
There are 6 populations to consider :
A : those with innate immunity because of blood type, gender etc
B : those who have acquired immunity – they were exposed to the virus and produced antibodies
C : those who are infectious (which lasts about 10 days)
D : those who are seriously ill with the virus
E : those who are susceptible but not at risk
F : those who are susceptible and are at risk
population C either go to B or to D
population D either go to population B or die
The continuation of the virus depends on C infecting E or F
If it cannot find a victim in the E or F groups it will die.
This depends on population B reaching a percentage of the total population, which may be as low as 40%.
So public policy should be :
1) isolate populations D and F
2) do not try to prevent population C infecting population E as that will prevent population B from reaching its critical mass. So no lockdown or social distancing.
This is how all epidemics are ended, apart from the small number of cases where early containment is possible. At the moment we cannot easily detect how far we are into this as the only population whose number is well known is population D.
This is an understatement – and the MSM should take a good proportion of the blame since the pressure for ‘lockdown’ etc comes from them. The American MSM is just totally disgusting and must be reformed. I don’t live in the USA, I don’t understand how white Americans can tolerate their MSM. Constant racial/ethnic aggression, constant attempts to humiliate the white ethnicity – really just intense hostility packaged in an extremely low IQ kind of way. Even from afar, it’s unbearable. It’s like the BBC but on steroids.
Dear Governor Cuomo: Between not allowing nursing home residents who are sick enough to need hospitalization into the hospital, and by withholding successful early treatment with hydroxycloroquine (used with 100 percent success in early treatment for SARS-1 in 2003), one could say that you have killed approximately half the people who have died of this flu.
In addition, you put out a Executive Order that those who can medically tolerate a mask should wear one, but you have also repeatedly instructed the public to berate those who are not wearing masks – those who cannot medically tolerate the mask. I have seen members of the public cursing and screaming at elderly people who don’t have the mask on, who very clearly cannot “medically tolerate” it. I have seen members of the public cursing and screaming at a woman who did not mask her autistic child because the child could not tolerate the mask. So not only have you acted in a way to cause the death of many people, you have also set up the most vulnerable people for harassment.
You truly are a gorilla. Is it any wonder that your girlfriend could not stand the sight of you for another minute and walked out on you. Who wouldn’t walk out on a thug who has so clearly lost all sensibility and charity?
•
Fortunately for all of us, you are not Bill Gates or the Dear Leader, Comrade #397. I don’t care about your LOCKDOWN schedule. There are still plenty of American patriots who didn’t participate in this Police State bullshit, and I am one of them. We would like to tell you to take your command & control and shove it up your Commie ass.
Right on.
I’ve got nothing in the stock market. A bunch of my portfolio is in guns.
It’s not the American middle class (what’s left of it) that supports this newest bailouts to the bankers and Big-Biz, along with the implementation of Socialism (see – Is COVID-19 the Socialists’ 9/11? – yeah another question-marked title, sorry Schnellandine!)
You see, Comrade #397, this is why we oppose the whole Infotainment Panic-Fest response to the Kung Flu. Most “hoaxers” don’t fit the terminology – we don’t think this virus was all planned out (that’s a Ron Unz thing). We just know that the response has been another example of “not letting a crisis go to waste”, even if it’s NOT really a crisis.
Uhhh, yes, weak and sick people tend to be worse off under the effect of diseases – who knew?! Some of these 80,000 may have actually died FROM the Covid-one-niner and others just happened to have it, not a help, of course, so they died WITH it. The great incentives to mark deaths as FROM the Kung Flu make the numbers inaccurate. Nobody but Peak Stupidity has mentioned the insurance incentive – Are Kung Flu death counts being goosed for insurance reasons? . As far as black and brown and other colors of the rainbow, we’re all fatigued of the racisss card. Take that bit elsewhere, snowflake.
When Rhode Island’s Governor Gina Raimondo tried a similar REAL quarantine to keep infected NYers (70% probably asymptomatic but infectious) out of her state, Gov. Cuomo threatened to sue to “protect the constitutional right” of New Yorkers to travel and spread the disease far and wide (as they did successfully, creating covid-19 hotspots throughout the nation, according to the NY Times). It is sad that First Amendment Rights can be trampled (freedom of speech– to criticize misinformation from incompetent authorities, freedom to assemble– and protest stupid lockdowns, and freedom of religion– no religious congregations allowed), but somehow New Yorkers have a “constitutional right” to travel and spread disease? No need to wonder why NY has a covid-19 fatality rate of 1464 per million where Asian countries have rates of 0 to 10.
Mike, you have not read J.M. Barry’s THE GREAT INFLUENZA, otherwise you would understand that what you call “lockdown” would have prevented that megadeath. You would also understand that the name “Spanish Flu” came about because there was a massive self-censorship of the press in all the nation’s engaged in the stupidity called WWI. Spain was a neutral party in that first catastrophic global policy failure and was free to practice journalism. Because Spain was talking about it, the monster virus was named after them!
When you quote Ron Paul you might just as well be quoting Ayn Rand, the well spring of latter day political stupidity. Libertarianism is the the self-delusion the USA is using to hang itself. “Social distancing” has always been the reaction to pandemics. Think of Giovanni Boccaccio and the DECAMERON in the 14th Century. That amounts to “lockdown”. Animals isolate sick members of their group to deal with potential pandemic. This kind of radical social distancing will stop a pandemic.
But it is not the virus that has caused this economic meltdown, it is the stupidity of the Trump Administration and the influence of lunatics like Ron Paul and his son, Rand Paul. Trump eliminated the pandemic response team from the National Security Council. There was no PPE, no tests, and no plan! We spend at least 55 billion per year to fund 17 fucking stupid intelligence agencies. Where’s the beef, Mike? Do you think 55 billion a year should buy us a pandemic response that would not wreck our economy?
You’ve lost your credibility with me, Mike. You did a nice job helping the public understand the financial debacle of 2008, but you’re falling on your face here. Just realize one thing: this pandemic is only a dress rehearsal. The next one will likely be much worse. You are not helping, friend!
‘Lockdowns are not science-based policy.’
Well, it’s common sense that a virus that spreads by human contact will be curtailed by curtailing human contact. We don’t need scientific studies to tell us that. There’s obviously a logic to it though that doesn’t mean it’s all-things-considered the best thing to do.
Agreed. If nothing adverse happens to these criminals it is because they are under state protection; i.e.USA
Mr. Whitney adds insult to injury with his now growing series of irresponsible articles regarding the sensible public health actions of those who would like the majority of Americans to live through this damned pandemic.
Correct. And in both cases, the disaster was not simply a mistake, but engineered purposefully with the express purpose of destroying white America and its working class.
Seriously? You’re quoting Ron Paul? Okay, I can quote him too. In proper context considering his unwavering support for the madman Donald Trump as the answer to the Deep State. As if the Deep State is the answer to the Deep State.
Donald Trump is a self-described “expert” in all things, most especially grabbing women by the pussy and moving on them like a bitch like he’s done to America.
Being an “expert,” Donald Trump has declared Hydroxychloroquine is an effective and safe treatment in fighting the virus that is a Hillary Clinton Neoliberal New World Order hoax. It’s so safe, The Donald claims he’s been taking it for the past two weeks. And the press believes him as do his supporters.
Think how many people, how many of his supporters, if they aren’t already, are now going to be taking this drug. Hoarding it. They will do as Donald Trump says he does and says to do. They are ripe for tyranny. Hell, their ignorance is the tyranny in large part.
Although I’ll admit that improved testing may have merely exposed the previous, comparative paucity of infected individuals in my home state of Texas and that improved and more wide-spread testing here has made a mockery of previously posted statistics on the rate and number of infected here, the fact remains that with our recently enacted measures to relieve some of the economic damage done by the lock-downs TODAY TEXAS HAS THE LARGEST NUMBER OF IDENTIFIED, RECENTLY INFECTED VICTIMS OF THE VIRUS SINCE THE COUNTING BEGAN HERE.
Hang ‘Em High
Yes, we should have followed the Swedish model. They managed to have death rates far higher than the Danes and Norwegians while seeing their gdp shrink at the same rate or higher.
In the time of epidemic, lockdowns and unemployment Mike Whitney can’t complain. He seems to be working overtime. Who is paying for the loads of demagoguery his dumping every few days?
Lockdown the Greatest Policy Disaster, May 18
Sweden Leads the Pack, May 14
Sweden Is the Model, May 4
If We Want to Return to Normal, May 2
Why Sweden Succeeded, April 30
Lifting the Lockdown. April 26
Sweden Is Right. April 17
CV19 for dummies….
https://www.unz.com/freed/a-bicephalous-monoparty-ahd-the-four-pillars/#comment-3897783
Is the Lockdown the Greatest Policy Disaster in U.S. History?
If someone has to even ask that question, they should be labeled as mentally handicapped and should be no where near the levers of power. All those responsible for this lockdown should be in chains, awaiting their appointment with the hangman’s noose.
Agreed. Here in Thailand, there was only a stay at home lockdown during curfew from 10 pm to 4 am. Otherwise people went with their daily lives sans bars and restaurants were closed, but the markets were full and crowded everyday. All kinds of hardware stores were open, and construction jobs continued apace. Yet they still knocked the virus down to zero cases some days, and the worst of it is over. I would consider it a lockdown lite that worked.
I should add the wearing of the mask was mandatory full on…
Max C. Starkloff saved St. Louis during Spanish flu. Unfortunately Chamber of Commerce shills and yahoo ignoramuses like Mike Whitney prevailed and lifted the lockdown too early and then the second wave hit. Still St. Louis was much better than Boston and Philadelphia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_C._Starkloff
Thank you, Alfred. I was going to say the same thing, but you said it better.
Australia … now moving out of lock down with just 6.2% unemployment
It will be fun watching them letting in the virus in their winter months. A perpetual panic and search for scapegoats – mostly Chinese no doubt.
The important tourism and education sectors are dead for now. The inflated housing sector is on the verge of collapse. A massive return by singles to their parents and few foreign students. Antagonizing China by trying to set up something equivalent to the MH-17 fake investigation is going to lead to China developing the ample iron ore reserves of West Africa.
One thing bound to do well is the gold mines. Farming is on to a winner with Global Cooling in full swing. Expect much higher prices for everything in 2021/22
Good luck with that mate!
From my European pov
this is btw what stuck from Michael Moore’s Bowling for Columbine.
Americans on both sides seem to have gotten a different message.
Always fascinates me.
Especially since having the important conclusion of a piece of documentary at the end is somewhat the point of it.
This depends on population B reaching a percentage of the total population, which may be as low as 40%.
I agree entirely. But I believe that 20% is quite enough provided those who deal with many people every day are allowed to get infected. By preventing those “front liners” from getting infected, you are ensuring that the infection will bypass them to another echelon of citizens.
Not just the USA.
Britain is finished too.
Thanks not least to Prof Neil Ferguson – of the pants down fame.
Not satisfied by devastating British farming 15 years ago – when a minor outbreak of foot and mouth – directly on his exaggerated and ruinous mistakes and demands led to the mass slaughter of 8.5 MILLION of our farm animals including pedigree irreplacable herds and leading the closure of family farms and many farmer’s suicides.
Now back and the main voice for closure – unnecessary closure on now exposed ridiculous and inaccurate claims of mass dead.
He and his Oxford group – trying to make the vaccine – are directly funded it is reported by Gates to the tune of something like £184,000,000.
But sadly this virus hoax is not the worse one we are going to suffer.
Global Warming – I believe brought to the planet originally by an obscure mob from an obscure East Anglian University in Britain.
Sorry folks.
The damage this hoax has caused the world, has cost vast sums but the coming impact on Britain alone could even exceed the virus, in its threat to the people.
Even NASA now has accepted the coming Eddy Minimum.
Grand Solar – which is reckoned as severe as the Maunder Minimum – some say worse.
And thanks to the greenidiots we are going into freeziing temperatues for some decades – with much of our electricity generated by windmills which will freeze solid and it has been suggested will cause an icing up of the seas around the coasts where they are now just an eyesore.
But worse.
The British government intends to do away with gas – presumably an act of spite against the Russians.
No gas.
Completely electric in all new houses and all electric everywhere in a virtue signalling act that will put every Brit at risk and push the price of energy to unaffordable levels for many.
Only 4 or so years ago – not denied – 31,000 mainly old and sick died of cold in Britain in a matter of a few months due to a cold snap.
And that cold snap is of NOTHING as to what is coming.
Our country is being absolutely devastated by Gates and his minons like Ferguson and a pack of collective politicians who should all be hung.
But with the rumour that we have just faced the coldest May on record – with snow in Europe and below freezing in Scotland and Northern Ireland – we look forward to a fast dive into low temperatures – slumping to the lowest 2028-32
No excuses, this minimum has been widely and seriously predicted since at least 2014.
Piers Corbyn one of our few heroes, just arrested for daring to demonstrate against the shut down just a couple of days ago – has warned – the ex leader of the oppositions own brother
Piers is agreat bloke even if his brother is a prize prat..
So we go from virus to freezing – whats next?
In certainly will make a large dent in the target population of the west.
After reading Laurent Guyénot’s The Devil’s Trick: Unmasking The God Of Israel, it should be clear that Israel’s god, the devil in disguise, wants nothing more than maximal death for non-Jewish Americans, most especially the Christian variety.
Yahwey doesn’t like lockdowns. Lockdowns save lives and Yahwey is not about saving lives, he’s about capturing and indenturing souls. Yahwey is a big Mike Whitney fan as he is a big fan of his only son, the Second Coming, Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is Yahwey become flesh 2.0. Both Mike Whitney and Trump deplore lockdowns. Trump has made it clear, being Yahwey’s son, that Americans, especially Christians, should suck a tailpipe so to speak. And Wall Street cheers.
Look at how Wall Street responded yesterday to Trump announcing he’s taking Hydroxychloroquine. Wall Street for the past several weeks had flatlined after regaining half of its losses from the extractive elite shorting it before anyone knew there was a pandemic. It was nervous that Trump its savior might contract the virus and kick the bucket. When Trump announced yesterday he was, at the advice of the My Pillow guy, taking Hydroxychloroquine produced in India, Wall Street was elated. Sanguine. The stock market, or the DJIA if you will, soared a thousand points. Trump will not die for our sins afterall. Instead, you must die for Trump’s sins and Wall Street is happy happy about it and so too, obviously, is Israel.
Extract everyhting until there’s nothing left to extract except yourself and then extract that until poof — NOTHING. That’s the goal. It must be, right? Nothing else fits logically.
You can’t link to any article on Unz, it’s been banned in toto by Facebook. Every yahoo on Facebook is saying what Whitney says in this article, my page is flooded with it because one of my former bandmates is in Reopen California.
1–There is no historical precedent for lockdowns
2–There is no scientific basis for lockdowns
1. How about Italy? Spain? Wuhan? Germany, Iceland, Singapore, Ireland, Belgium, Britain, Switzerland, and more. Denmark and Norway had a very rapid increase in corona cases, due to tourists coming home from skiing in northern Italy, until they imposed a quarantine. Where would they have been without a quarantine? No, Sweden hasn’t taken the same tough measures, but Sweden also didn’t have that swift and large outbreak. But the U.S. did. And the U.S. has very high mobility across state borders.
2. How about this for science: 42% of adult Americans are obese blobs. 4.7%-9.2% severely so. The vast majority of American adults are fat. This puts them in a state of diabetes or pre-diabetes, which causes hypertension, a high blood pressure. Those who die or have their lungs damaged by corona overwhelmingly have “pre-existing conditions,” and maybe people think hey, that’s not me. But hypertension is the number one pre-existing condition. So without quarantine, Americans would be screwed. It would be worse than Spain, Belgium, Ireland and Italy.
Look up “Corona Mulhouse”. That’s what happens when people think they can gather like before. “Corona is a hoax, man. It’s just the flu.” An African “megachurch” held its annual meeting of 2,500 people, thinking that praying to Yahweh would protect them from a real-life virus. It didn’t. Here is a map of corona in France, maybe you can guess where Mulhouse is located.
https://www.france24.com/en/20200501-france-maps-covid-19-impact-to-aid-in-easing-lockdown
Are you sure it was the lockdown that caused the down under numbers? The southern hemisphere is just now going into winter so we shall see how the aussies and nz’rs fair after their vit d levels are depleted. I hope you’re right & I am not but be prepared by boosting your immunity as best you can.
After reading Laurent Guyénot’s The Devil’s Trick: Unmasking The God Of Israel, it should be clear that Israel’s god, the devil in disguise, wants nothing more than maximal death for non-Jewish Americans, most especially the Christian variety.
Yahwey doesn’t like lockdowns. Lockdowns save lives and Yahwey is not about saving lives, he’s about capturing and indenturing souls. Yahwey is a big Mike Whitney fan as he is a big fan of his only son, the Second Coming, Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is Yahwey become flesh 2.0. Both Mike Whitney and Trump deplore lockdowns. Trump has made it clear, being Yahwey’s son, that Americans, especially Christians, should suck a tailpipe so to speak. And Wall Street cheers.
Look at how Wall Street responded yesterday to Trump announcing he’s taking Hydroxychloroquine. Wall Street for the past several weeks had flatlined after regaining half of its losses from the extractive elite shorting it before anyone knew there was a pandemic. It was nervous that Trump its savior might contract the virus and kick the bucket. When Trump announced yesterday he was, at the advice of the My Pillow guy, taking Hydroxychloroquine produced in India, Wall Street was elated. Sanguine. The stock market, or the DJIA if you will, soared a thousand points. Trump will not die for our sins afterall. Instead, you must die for Trump’s sins and Wall Street is happy happy about it and so too, obviously, is Israel.
Extract everyhting until there’s nothing left to extract except yourself and then extract that until poof — NOTHING. That’s the goal. It must be, right? Nothing else fits logically.
The fool who said it ‘would all disappear like magic’ is now on prophylactic HCQ, and fools like Whitney seem to think it never happened at all and isn’t happening now. The problem is not the lockdown, the problem is that the US pretended nothing was wrong for at least a month and still hasn’t taken the necessary steps to combat Covid …. which are, as C. Martenson has been saying since January,
Too many people are overdosing on fear porn. Western governments have found the way to deal with any economic consequences from this ill advised policy; spend, spend, spend!
It’s breathtaking to observe. Tangerine growers need another billion? Take two instead! No jobs for students at water parks this summer? Bail out every water park in America!
Governments will do what they’ve been doing for the last fifty years, just print and spend more money. The national debt in the US must now be something like 500 Zillion dollars, does another couple billion really make a difference at his point?
Everything will be back to normal by fall. We’re way more in debt now, but it’s not something that anyone reading this will have to deal with in their lifetime.
As always, the best advice is to relax, make yourself as much of a burden on the government as possible, and enjoy the decline.
Max C. Starkloff saved St. Louis during Spanish flu.
Time to give this killer the correct name.
Unquestionably the USA flu.
Exported via the military to Europe in 1917 and from there around the world.
The Spanish got the blame to save the USA’s face – and as no one at that stage, liked the Spanish, it was pushed on them.
The USA has form playing wth bats, viruses and all that jazz..
As have their military.
Funny how the military games in Wuhan are under suspicion.
1917 again?
History repeated?
The political elite believe they are Gods, the least they could do is open up houses of worship so we can pray they make the right decisions.
You lost any credibility with your ad hominem attacks, as if you ever had any to begin with. Try again except this time with logic, although I have suspicion that it’s not in your dna.
Yes, John Gates, a Dallas native, tells us to end the lockdowns. Yahwey has spoken to John and told him that lockdowns are the business of the devil and if Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) wants to return to business-as-usual exorbitant rent-seeking record profits, then John and all business leaders must lobby for an end to life-saving lockdowns.
well done
It seems that no amount of evidence will convince the pro-lockdowners that the policy has been useless. It was implemented too late, like 6 months too late. Even if it had been attempted earlier, with the us border being porous at best, it would have been next to impossible to do.
So that being said, it’s time to find a way forward that doesn’t include decimating the economy & people, especially the younger generations that have been affected the worst. Instead of arguing a moot point let’s try to reason out the best path to follow from this point forward.
Or maybe we should just play the blame game, that seems to be working, LOL.
Maybe nobody noticed, but neither the media nor the government every disclosed the flu hospitalizations and deaths in prior years. Had they done so, the terror they tried to instill in thepopulation would not have worked. 830,000 hospitalized for flu in 2018, 61,000 deaths. You have to ask yourself why they failed to disclose such vital and newsworthy information.
And why did they not disclose before they undertook these extreme measures how they determined that this flu was any more contagious than any other flu, or how they determined it was anymore dangerous than any other flu? They never gave us the basis for any such determination. As a matter of fact, I do not believe they ever made that determination before taking these measures. Notice that they still have not told us if it is anymore dangerous or contagious than any other flu. However, seeing so many cases where one family member is “infected” and the others are not did tell us something about the contagion, and seeing so many cases of people having no symptoms at all or very mild symptoms also told us about the dangers of this flu – i.e. that it was no more dangerous or contagious than any other flu.
You can call anything a “pandemic” based upon the definition of WHO. The common cold is “pandemic” , which means they have the freedom to declare a cold pandemic, and since they obviously don’t have to make a determination about its dangers or contagion, they can take the same measures for it.
But you have to really suspect the media. Newsworthy and important information was simply not asked or disclosed by them. But they all, bar none, tried very hard to strike terror in the hearts of their audience day after day.
I knew that politicians seemed insane before this pandemic was declared, but it is all too obvious now that we are being ruled by peoople who are so thoroughly corrupted, it has affected both their reason and their charity.
Podcast: Whitney Webb on the Rise of the Biotech Industrial Complex Under COVID-19
19:00 Vaccine discussion begins.
26:12 Gates.
30:00 Other substances slipped into vaccines.
32:19 Gates and Epstein.
It is specifically designed, all this bull shit, to make you exhausted. Because they work as a team, no single human being can possibly keep up with all th non stop head garbage. That’s why you shldnt let yourself become exausted, that’s what they want. As long as we all do our little bit, as much as we can, & try our best to be happy warriors, that will gather more to our side than despair, hatred and anger.
It does look bleak, but I can see them getting hubristic & wee all know what comes after that. More dominant elites than our current lot have been brought low, it’s not impossible.
I always thought it was called Spanish Flu because it was only Spanish newspapers that were in touch with th truth, all allied and axis media was pro-war garbage. So it seemed to be hitting the Spanish badly, only because their media was telling th truth. If I was Spanish, I’d be proud of ma country for that.
LOL for the pic. Taking hydroxychloroquine, Trump could become as ethereal as Yahweh.
For everyone’s knowledge =>fact discovered contrary to MSM propaganda.
https://www.thecanary.co/exclusive/2020/05/13/revealed-secretive-british-unit-planning-for-reconstruction-of-venezuela/
first the lock down is behavior<= imposed by rule of law, <=based on a proposition.
2nd, that proposition is obedient compliance to lock down rules is necessary because:…
3rd, 12 classes of humans out of 1000 classes of humans are at risk for a real threat
4th, unseen threat not a virus, not infection, not the flu, but death to persons in one of the 12 classes.
5th, the total population at risk is fewer than 10% of the population . most likely fewer than 1% of the pop.
6th, unarmed challenge to an armed government over its policy directives is ineffective and self defeating.
Suppose the risk of death to persons in the 12 classes could be eliminated, there would be
no threat to justify the Lock down?
1. an effective test to identify persons infected or who are likely carriers of the virus..
a. a test every man women and child could perform on themselves and others like bad breath.
b. Laser can be designed to detect the virus in aerosols. so carry a laser and test persons you socialize with.
2. an effective, socially acceptable, comfortable personal protection unit ( like a auto seat belt)
3. an effective treatment to deny end of life as an outcome of infection by the virus..
(The government is not using the virus to justify its lock down, instead its justification is focused on
end of life risk, that impacts only a few. Does that justify Lock Down. LD. )
4. work on the justification not the legality or illegality of the lock down.
5. work on developing economies outside of the view or control of top down nation state control.
When Wall Street Fails, prices, wages and loans will likely revert to pre 1939 levels, $.10 should buy a loaf bread, $.75 should purchase a tank full of big size car gas, $.02 a cup of the very best coffee, a $.05 should buy a good shot of whiskey, and $.50 a whole quart. Milk will be delivered to your door step each morning for $1 a month. everything will be pennies on the USD, wage earners will not need much to purchase a lot.
6. Wall street powers disappears just as soon as the USA governed Americans find ways to circumvent exchange valued in USD and the USD is not a government commodity its a private banker issued commodity. Attack the governments doing business as private corporations [GDBAPC] (corporations that use anti competitive, monopoly powers granted by government created rule of law). Make government take back from the assets from private hands the services that once were government provided.
7. find ways to conduct business outside of top down media imposed armed government enforced economy.
8. find ways to acquire goods and services from sources that are not controlled by government permitted banking system.
9 Help small businesses to develop Make private personal loans to help get small business working,
producing and providing what big business provides by transport from China or elsewhere.
Are you saying you would have fun watching Australians suffer a winter time epidemic so you can feel vindicated in your inconsequential opposition to the virus containment policy they followed, succesfully so far, as narrated by the Charles DownUnder?
Yes. The Corona-Response is so difficult to understand, so irrational, that we have draw on other fields of inquiry into the human condition to understand it.
This path of inquiry leads, inevitably, to Corona as Religious Cult.
Anthropology and archaeology are the fields to consult here. They show us what the indicators of religious cults as observed in human societies for millennia. Comparing Corona, we see that Corona resembles a religious cult. It lines up on basically every point:
An anthropological study into the “Corona Cult.” Pro-Panic hardliners and the media succeeded in erecting a virus-centered apocalypse cult as state religion and inducing a mass-conversion event to it, in March 2020 (May 18)
Mike Whitney has gotten you all worked up for nothing.
What would Bill Gates gain from vaccinating the entire population of the world?
Locking down of the world under the guise of protection is an agenda which has many moving parts and Gates foundation is just a spoke in the wheel. I would worry more about the media that takes its marching orders from the hidden hand!
Given that Mike Whitney is on the left, is not a “Ron Paul guy” as such, this is another item for the list on how the two coalitions around Corona, pro-Panic and anti-Panic, are totally jumbled-up. Largely new alignments. Maybe seen in some form before, but never this stark.
A review of Mike Whitney’s previous articles appearing here (via the Unz.com search function) shows he has positively referenced Ron Paul before, back to the important 2007-08 presidential campaign, but this anti-Corona article is his first Ron Paul reference since 2014.
They do stop infections according to science and common sense (here I would put a link to a peer-reviewed top-ranking article, but I could not be bothered in this case, although in the end probably this disclaimer took more effort), but that should not, will not stop you. Your following of left-wing simpletons is awaiting for more.
From the most recent CDC COVID-19 mortality data report, Feb 1 to May 16:
>US deaths 62,515 [which are inflated, and yet comparable to annual flu deaths]
>US deaths from all causes – 97% of expected deaths
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/COVID19/index.htm
The media currently reports 90,694 deaths which they get from Johns Hopkins. CDC data is not used.
The Spanish flu was a virulent deadly version that killed tens of millions of victims.
Covid hoax is no worse that last year’s the year’s before that, the year’s before that ………..
But is it? I’m not sure it’s ONLY spread by human to human contact. What was that “community” case we heard about back at the beginning? Was it from an Amazon delivery?
If we have to wear masks everywhere, maybe it just hangs in the still air. Maybe it can blow in from a long way away. We know, I guess, that if you kiss a pretty woman who has the infection you’re infected. Does anybody ever get to do that anymore? It’s spread by attending parties, they say, and by swimming alone in the Pacific Ocean off Santa Monica.
What we don’t know about all this is enough to support the idea that a shutdown was unnecessary.
Sorry, you’r seeing the remnants of a once vibrant dissent community.
The beast is winning.
https://www.unz.com/announcement/our-facebook-ban-the-fatal-0-2/?showcomments#comment-3904324
Great post as usual achmed 👍
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/stanford-medical-prof-says-pandemic-lockdowns-are-doomed-to-fail
The majority of Americans only survive if we lockdown? This is just the type of hysterical Karen bullshit pissing people off.
This isn’t Ebola, and lockdown critics aren’t advocating we all go out and start mosh pits.
With testing revealing so many asymptomatic cases, the death rate is plummeting. By the end of this, we could have injected everyone in the country with Corona-Chan and had a 99.9% survival rate.
San Diego County Ca public health first reported 194 covid hoax deaths out of a population of 3.3 million.
After autopsies and testing of tissue, health department reported only 6 of the 194 actually died of Covid hoax.
Too bad the other county public health departments don’t do more than just scribble covid hoax on every death certificate
Damned if you do and damned if you don’t. If there were no lockdown and the death skyrocketed within a few weeks which it inevitably would, the same people who are opposing the lockdown now would be the first to scream: “Why was there no lockdown? All the government cares about is the economy! Wall Street comes first!”
Just look at Italy. The young who ignored the initial lockdown ended up flocking to the emergency rooms, where they got prioritized for limited hospital beds and ventilators, leaving the old to fend for themselves and dying in large numbers.
Those comparing this to the flu are also missing the point. There is a vaccine for the flu to protect the otherwise vulnerable. There is no vaccine for coronavirus.
I think the early closing of schools and lockdowns in the West Coast prevented the kind of infection rate seen in MA, NY and NJ. Of course, the lower density in WA and OR also helps.
The economic hit is temporary. All the people complaining about the crashing economy now are the ones manipulated by media hysteria. For the economy to reopen, we need to first make enough masks for everyone, and then, make enough hydroxycholorquine for everyone. We have until end of August before schools open to do it. It’s an utter failure of the administration to not jump on this now. And the reason they don’t is because there are too many like Mike Whitney and Ron Paul, trying to minimize this very serious disease that causes long term compromised heart/lung/liver functions to even those who recovered like SARS patients 12 years later.
Two points, one serious, one light-hearted:
When the lockdown idea was floated in the W Bush administration, several doctors and epidemologists responded in 2006 with a paper that reached this conclusion:
Source: http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.552.1109&rep=rep1&type=pdf
As for Bill Gates, Southpark The Movie had a great take:
What is going on has nothing to do with socialism.
I have long maintained that finance capitalism and communism are two sides of the same (((coin))). It’s all about defining the commune. The finance capital commune is made up of the banksters, which includes Wall Street, and the monopolist/oligarch crowd. They meet in places like Davos or wherever the Bilderberg meeting is, which is, in essence, the politburo. The layers of “who benefits” is only different in appearance, than communism. The difference in controlling the masses is that, after brainwashing in school, communists have everyone working, giving them little time for critical thinking. They are given enough food and provided shelter etc. fulfilling the first two of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, and inching into the third. In the finance capital model, the first level is fulfilled enough to keep the masses thinking there is hope. They are left to kill each other off through the “competition” at the second “safety” level through wage suppression. When trying to survive, there is little time for critical thinking about the big picture. Both systems bombard the masses with bullshit propaganda, controlled by the politburos.
The only way to move to the top half of the hierarchy in both models is to buy into the system. The success of the finance capital system is to allow a few people, who appear to be off script, to succeed every year, providing the illusion that everyone can do it.
In reality, both are closed systems, except to those with (((party))) connections or are sycophants to the party, at least while they are seen as being of some use.
When are pundits going to start identifying this as the Chinese+Jew-coup that it is?
Turns out Israel has been playing Mike Pompeo for a sucker. He went hat-in-hand to Knesset to “gently request” that Israel not finalize a 3.5 billion shekel (~$9 billion) desalinization deal with China.
Cui bono, boneheads.
Silver lining: Pompeo is set up for a take down.
Jews choose their patsies carefully.
Why would Gates want to control the population through manufactured media hysteria? What is the motive? What does he personally have to gain from it? Nothing. He’s already rich beyond believe. Because he’s a power freak? He’s not Jewish. What does he want all that power for? The man has been around and living in the public eye for a long time. He is a nerd and a technician, not a power freak. He’s looking at this strictly from a medical/technical standpoint. And his suggestion that only a vaccine or effective treatment would make most people feel comfortable going out again is only logical.
Don’t go looking for a Gates conspiracy when there is none. Attacking the man just because he’s rich is ridiculous.
from the Web Archive link: April 2005
https://web.archive.org/web/20050616000008/http://www.richardneville.com.au/Journal/2004/journal200405.html
from Defense One, Patrick Tucker, May 18, 2020:
How AI Will Soon Change Special Operations
https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/05/how-ai-will-soon-change-special-operations/165487/?oref=defense_one_breaking_nl
I think it was in Snows of Kilimanjaro that Hemingway wrote,
Horses can fly but that doesn’t make the world a better place.
But where did this thirst for brutality come from?
SEE: https://www.unz.com/article/the-devils-trick-unmasking-the-god-of-israel/
I remember the fake foot and mouth disease and millions of animals slaughtered. As for electric heat. In America’s freezing winters it’s well known that electric heat bills are about 3 times as expensive as gas.
Much of the so called Green movement is funded and directed by industries that will profit from the change. All electric home heat will benefit guess what, the entire electrical industry from copper mines to installation and repairs.
Electric heat was pushed in the prosperous 1950s by American company General Electric. Even then the electric heat bills were so high compared to gas few wanted electric heat.
Electric stoves were a fad too. Even for simple home cooking can’t get heat high enough for some cooking. Plus, since heat remains on electric burner after it’s turned off electric stoves caused a lot of fires if a greasy pan wa left on top of one.
I thought in another thread you already admitted thats B.S.???
Well said, Cattus.
I agree with Robert Dolan, too–but somehow we must remain engaged.
May 15, 2020 The 2006 Origins of the Lockdown Idea
We didn’t lock down almost the entire country in 1968/69, 1957, or 1949-1952, or even during 1918. But in a terrifying few days in March 2020, it happened to all of us, causing an avalanche of social, cultural, and economic destruction that will ring through the ages.
https://www.aier.org/article/the-2006-origins-of-the-lockdown-idea/
May 17, 2020 Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid
The takeover of public health that we have documented in How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health and the remarkably brazen push to vaccinate everyone on the planet that we have documented in Bill Gates’ Plan to Vaccinate the World was not, at base, about money.
IMO Trumps taking hydroxochloriquine suggests that he is not buying all of the MSM medical BS.
Even on alt-media such as Moon of Alabama there is a lot of wrangling going on about this treatment. One side (including b at MoA) says it is quackery and it utterly dismissive of all evidence (studies) to the contrary, also from eminent French infectious disease experts and others who are using the treatment and reporting it.
And the other side are those attempting to explain—over and over and over again, but to imperviously deaf ears—that the treatment is designed to be used for the early stage of cofic-10 and also—this is the crux—that it is designed to be used with zinc.
For some reason b at MoA is dead-set against grasping or acknowledging this important detail. However, I am slowly losing respect for b, at least as far as the corona situ is concerned. He is one of the censorious panic-stricken.
Anyhow, back to Trump: I find it pretty interesting and worth some delving and discussion as to how he has come to try this NOT patent medicine.
Good general advice; great Corona-Advice.
The link is to Hail’s blog.
I have found his comments and observations to be more insightful than average. I nominate Hail to be featured here at the UR with a featured contribution (not just comments on others’ essays).
People really are reacting in a cult-like way, with formulas that they have picked up or that have been inserted into their brains. Such as “Opening up the economy is not worth *one death*.”
Really? It’s that kind of zero-sum game?
Intelligent people have lost the ability to weigh one death—say in a small Titanic lifeboat—against the loss of everyone on the whole Titanic. I do think most normal people would realize that a rescue ship would concentrate first on saving the whole Titanic, not the tiny lifeboat with one person in it. Intelligent and ethical people might even be willing happily to give up their one life int eh small lifeboat if they knew it would save the lives of hundreds of others. Especially if their own loved ones, such as their children, were among the hundreds to be saved. So it seems to me that we are seeing a massive demonstration of “compassion by proxy.”
Those who are not really being asked to give up anything are sanctimoniously repeating this “not one avoidable death” mantra. I guess it gives them a sense of security. They cannot be accused of heartlessness. It is an easy, formulaic way to feel good about oneself.
Kind of like repeating “Hail Marys.”
The fault of this mess, rest with the government without a shadow of a doubt, since they let multinational corporations or very rich individuals grow to big, to big to the point that they are overpowering elected governments by various manipulative ways.
Now, we can’t blame a capitalistic and democratic system for this, but we surely can, if we allow it to become raw and without boundaries.
We can’t and shouldn’t allow capitalism, to destroy democracy.
We know that power, is very dangerous and corrupts everything that comes into contact with, it affect the mind, the behaviour of individuals.
Obviously, Bill Gates having nothing else to do, wants to play God, it has not been enough achieving what he did, he needs more; and with the help of few greedy people, sway and start to tread into uncharted territory.
Once upon a time, democracy had a control of self determination, in fact, the dissembling of Standard Oil was an example.
Why, since then antitrust laws have been applied very loosely ?
This was a hoax from the beginning. It came about because the PTBs (powers that be) realized that their Russiagate hoax had been revealed as a fraud and that its perpetrators (Comey, Brennan et al) might be facing real jail time for corruption and perjury.
It was at this point that someone mentioned having read a Rockefeller Foundation scenario from back 2010 involving the effects of a future virus outbreak that might just be the “wag the dog” effect they all needed to derail the continuing Russiagate investigation by getting all bad publicity off the front pages and TV screens of the MSM, replaced by news of the new “killer virus” .
Which it most definitely did.
If you think I am exaggerating, here is the actual 2010 Rockefeller Foundation scenario for you to take a look at. Pay particular attention to pages 18-21 which almost precisely detail our present situation. Remember, this was written ten years ago. You can enlarge the pages by clicking on the controls in the bottom right of the screen to make reading easier . (Note: It was Harry Vox of voxnews.com that originally discovered this document back in 2014)
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb/mode/thumb
We don’t need scientific studies to tell us that
Correct. We have a massive body of evidence that the seasonal flu is best ignored by healthy people. Old and frail people should be isolated.
Taking a flu vaccine every year increases your risk of getting Alzheimer in old age – due to aluminum from adjuvants accumulating in your brain.
The fact that pharmaceutical companies try to stamp out any research in this area is telling. The fact that pharmaceutical companies are legally protected in the USA is also important. No one else is protected in this way.
If Vaccines are Safe Why Did Congress Eliminate Your Right to Sue Pharmaceutical Companies? | Armstrong Economics
Why didn’t it skyrocket in no-lockdown countries?
Why have deaths been comparable across countries/regions regardless of government intervention?
This “no lockdown means deaths would haveskyrocketed” is being repeated as a point of faith, so it’s unlikely a close look at the evidence will convince believers. But I will anyway say, along with Mike Whitney, Look to Sweden.
Hey, not every business will go belly-up. Walmart and Amazon are doing great and the consolidation of the economy will make them tons of money! The lockdown proponents are the biggest champions of Bezos hitting $1 trillion in assets.
“… there’s almost no science behind most of these”.
That’s right. Science and “special interest” are hardly compatible when it comes to
exposing the presence of such interest. And this is so obvious for ongoing plandemic
that one can only wonder what else is needed for Abraham Lincoln’s:
“You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time,
but you cannot fool all the people all the time” to justify itself before it’s too late.
For this one the window of opportunity, as of now, is 2-3 months wide.
The philosophy behind the lockdowns is that person X has an obligation to protect the health of person Y. Person Y has very likely spent decades becoming obese, and/or not treating hypertension and/or diabetes, and so is vulnerable. In fact, person X, although not a fireman or policeman, must endure risk or consequences to himself in order to protect Y, a stranger. The opposite philosophy is that person Y must look after his OWN health. It is possible to argue either philosophy. To me, it is harder to argue that we are all firemen or rescue swimmers now.
Mar 29, 2020 Dr. Anthony Fauci stated in 2017 there WILL be a “surprise outbreak” coming administration will face
Dr. Anthony Fauci, member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, stating in January 2017 there WILL be a “surprise outbreak” the coming administration will face.
WSJ reported that even though businesses are open in Sweden, traffic is significantly slower. Whether or not there is a lockdown, businesses take a hit anyway. SoCal went on lockdown 3 days later than NorCal, and are experiencing far worse infection and death rates.
Besides, there are some very good things that could come out of this lockdown:
1) The air is much cleaner all over the world from lack of ground traffic, air traffic, sea traffic.
2) WSJ reported European cities shine like they never did, without all the congestion and pollution. In places like New Delhi or Beijing, people are seeing blue skies for the first time in years.
3) People will begin to practice better hygiene. Some people are such dirty slobs.
4) Companies will begin to embrace remote working, allowing decongestion of expensive, overcrowded coastal cities as people move back closer to extended family, spreading growth of economy to the heartland.
5) As an extension of #4, it’ll lessen the need for immigration as companies can keep the workforce in their own home countries.
6) Return of essential manufacturing to US shores, which would bring back jobs to the heartland, reducing unemployment, opioid crisis and homelessness in coastal cities.
7) Globalization will lose its appeal as people sour on international travels. It’ll also cause a much needed shift in our economy from over reliance on the service industry, a major source of employment for illegals. The death of casinos, brothels, massage parlors would be a good thing. The movie industry could use a major financial reckoning, so sick of Hollywood stars and their liberal lunacy.
8) The huge drop in oil price is causing a major hit to Saudi Arabia’s economy, which would take away their ability to fund wars overseas like in Yemen or Iraq.
9) Colleges will be forced to cut back as they lose their gravy train – international students. They’ll be forced to cut all the ridiculous frivolous departments that prop up the progressive lunacy like LGBTQ studies, Climate Change Center, the various ethnic grievance groups, and the money losing sports programs.
10) More families could discover homeschooling, and ditch public schools altogether, esp. if they could move to cheaper places, and live on one income instead of two.
The same happened in my home state of PA, Robert. Our tranny Health Secretary, Rachel Levine, surely with Gov. Wolf’s agreement, returned covid positive patients to nursing homes, leading many to die before they would have. In fact, he/she removed his/her mother from a nursing home and into a hotel, saying that it was his/her mother’s decision, and not because of any potential covid outbreak.
Both professional and political arrogance is responsible for the present state of the world economy and world population as well.
A common annual “flu virus” was promoted as a “pandemic” by the “smartest” and “best and brightest” people in positions of power, both in the USA and in the rest of the world.
These “best and brightest” convinced political “leaders” to impose mandatory business closures, “lockdowns” and “quarantines” on healthy people, which is contrary to every common sense and scientific principle.
These “business closures” were not imposed “across the board”, but were picked by political hacks as “winners and losers”. Liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, lottery retailers, and certain “big box” home improvement and sporting goods stores were permitted to remain in operation, while just about all small businesses were forced to close.
In some states, the political arrogance was so great, plant nurseries, seed distributors, and other businesses were deemed “non-essential” and forced to close. Even “big box” stores were prohibited from selling lawn and garden supplies. Many restaurants were also put out of business by these clearly unconstitutional edicts.
Imposing “quarantines” and “lockdowns” on healthy people does nothing to insure public health, and in fact delays necessary herd immunity.
Public health is further damaged by business closures, especially small businesses whose owners rely on continuing business as a means of making a living, both for themselves and their employees.
A major problem is that these “best and brightest” and political “leaders” are so arrogant that they refuse to admit that “they screwed up, big time”. Instead, they “double down” and inflict further pain on the public by refusing to insist that “they were wrong”. None of them will pay personally for their arrogance, stupidity, and just outright dishonesty and criminality.
All one has to do is look at the “coronavirus hospitals” that were created to handle the “overflow” of coronavirus patients which never materialized. These “hospitals” were a waste of taxpayer dollars and did absolutely nothing to promote public health.
At the same time, local hospitals were required to cease admissions, even for those of an emergency nature. Although not specifically stated, the public with health problems were covertly “encouraged” to avoid hospitals at all costs because of the phony “coronavirus” claims.
Health professionals are also responsible for the current state of affairs, also refusing to admit that “they screwed up, big time” as well, and continue to insist that this annual flue is a “pandemic”.
Then we have the “heavy hitters” with money, such as Bill Gates and Stephen Fauci who claim that they have “solutions” to our (artificially contrived) health problems. Gates is so arrogant the he feels that he can get away with genocide by using mandatory vaccinations to “cull” the world population.
Gates “vaccination” programs in third-world countries failed to adhere to good medical practices, and the Nuremberg principle that “informed consent” must reign supreme in the administration of all medical procedures.
Gates’ “vaccination” programs introduced polio into children in India for which he and his program were banned from the country. Gates’ African “vaccination” programs surreptitiously introduced birth-control compounds as part of their vaccination program without gaining “informed consent” from the recipients.
According to these moneyed types and even “health care” officials, we are to be branded, tagged, and treated like cattle with no means to make informed choices about our health or health care decisions.
Wearing masks and “social distancing” are no different than the “security theater” that we experience at airports with the TSA.
There are no valid reasons for “mask-wearing” or “social distancing” for healthy people. “Lockdowns”, “business closures”, and “quarantining” of healthy people is being used for “control” and nothing more. The “powers that be” are desirous to see “how far they can go” to get the world population to accede to their demands.
Fortunately, there are a lot more of us than there are of . We (still) have the power of the internet to bypass the “filters” that they put in place to keep us from seeing their “real” motives.
“Think of Giovanni Boccaccio and the DECAMERON in the 14th Century. That amounts to “lockdown”.
Exactly which part of the Decameron do you want us to think about, Jadan?
The Decameron was “a hundred stories or fables or parables or histories or whatever you choose to call them, recited in ten days by a worthy band of seven ladies and three young men who assembled together during the plague which recently took such heavy toll of life.” — from the Prologue, page 3.
Did you get that, Jadan? There were seven ladies and three young men ASSEMBLED together. They weren’t in lockdown and they weren’t practicing social distancing and they weren’t wearing masks. They were sharing stories, many of them ribald, and most of them, to my way of thinking, expressing an extreme cynicism about the nature of authority (religious authority mainly) governing their world.
Or maybe you meant this part, Jadan:
” As for the common people and a large proportion of the bourgeoisie, they presented a much more pathetic spectacle, for the majority of them were constrained, either by their poverty or the hope of survival, to remain in their houses. Being confined to their own parts of the city, they fell ill daily in their thousands, and since they had no one to assist them or attend to their needs, they inevitably perished almost without exception. Many dropped dead in the open streets, both by day and by night, whilst a great many others, though dying in their own homes, drew their neighbors’ attention to the fact more by the smell of their rotting corpses than by any other means.”— Introduction, page 11.
This description goes on quite a ways, and it is obvious to me if anything Boccacchio was drawing attention to the failures of the methods used to contain the plague, not advocating them for use in the future. Does it sound to you like Boccacchio advocates remaining in homes as an effective way of stopping the spread of disease? If so why does he remark on the people so confined are falling ill daily in their thousands and perishing?
What’s your game here buddy? You must be assuming none of us here are literate, but it looks to me as if you are the one with the low reading comprehension.
It also bothers me to see a reference and comparison of Covid-19 to the Black Plague. Covid-19 is no Black Plague. Did you get that news yet, Jadan? Did you figure that out yet?
You need a dose of extreme cynicism about the nature of authority (now primarily medical and scientistic) governing our world. , fellow. Boccacchio can help. From day one of the Decameron, this:
” This Ciappelletto was a man of the following sort: a notary by profession, he would have taken it as a slight upon his honour if one of his legal deeds (and he drew up very few of them) were discovered to be other than false. In fact, he would have drawn up free of charge as many false documents as were requested of him and done it more willingly than one who was highly paid for his services. He would take great delight in giving false testimony whether asked for it or not. In those days, great reliance was placed in France upon sworn declarations, and since he had no scruples about swearing falsely, he used to win, by these nefarious means, every case in which he was required to swear upon his faith to tell the truth.” –first story, page 25-6
This is a man who goes on to be remembered as a Saint, mainly by finding a gullible priest to take his last confessions.
I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Fauci, Fergason, the WHO’s director and many in the MSM who have spearheaded this disaster are pressed from the same stamp as Ciappelletto, and I won’t be that surprised if they end up being remembered as heroes and Saints. They will if your form of ignorant blathering triumphs.
The author was right until he said Trump did not want the lockdowns. This is false. The proclamations, models and guidance of Trump’s man Fauci was the basis for the State lockdowns. And if Trump was really interested in ending the lockdowns, he could have issued an Executive Order federalizing State National Guard units and ordering tyrannical Governors to reopen their States, by force of arms if necessary. JFK did this exact thing when he issued Executive Order 11111 federalizing the Alabama National Guard in order to reign in fellow Democrat, Governor George Wallace, during the Stand in the Schoolhouse door showdown in 1963. But such a course of action would have taken courage from Trump and would have made him unpopular and may have even cost him re-election. But it would have saved America’s economy. Unfortunately, the damage done to America’s economy is now permanent and it will take decades to get back to where we were just two months ago.
I was in Carlisle during the Foot and Mouth panic. Lots of farmers in the area were devastated. But these are whites and ethnically English and so they don’t count. A big part of the land in that area is owned by landlords who are among the richest people in the UK. The losers were their tenant farmers who actually owned the cattle.
It would be nice if Australia had only 6.2% unemployment. Only government payments are keeping a decent slice of Australian workers officially employed. When the payments stop there will be mass layoffs of workers unless the economy does a near miracle comeback in the meantime.
It’s hard to see the economy bouncing back anytime soon with “social distancing” restrictions in place. That’s just creating extra hurdles for businesses which are already facing severe hardship.
That 90,000 figure you mention is very suspect, mate. It is well known in this country that hospitals and doctors are financially incentivized to label deaths as caused by C-19, as long as there is any C-19 present at time of death. In other words, if one died WITH C-19, it is labeled as a death FROM the virus. Even scarf lady Dr. Birx said that that is how deaths are recorded.
There are a growing number of doctors who say they are pressured to list C-19 as the cause of death on death certificates. If one dies from an auto accident with any C-19 present, it could be counted as a C-19 death. So, no one who is being honest even knows how many have died FROM the virus. But it is known that the majority are sick and elderly with other co-morbid conditions, most of whom would have died soon anyway.
As an Aussie, you should do some research before coming down so hard on this country.
Are you saying you would have fun watching Australians suffer a winter time epidemic
Is sarcasm that difficult to recognize? Are you so besotted by “cabin fever” that you cannot think clearly?
Here is Wednesday’s front page news on Fairfax newspapers. How about this for fear porn in a country with 24 million people? Do you think it is justified to terrify the people that much?
There were only 14 deaths on the Diamond Princess. Their average age was around 80. At that time, they did not know how to treat them properly. Instead of presenting these facts, they remind readers of the “horrors” of the Diamond Princess. Give us a break.
Elderly people are queueing up to get booked on the forthcoming cruises. They are a lot smarter than the dishonest editors of these yellow journals.
In 2019, 1,146 people died in car accidents in Australia. Their average age was probably 40 years less than those who died on the Diamond Princess.
Cruise lines report surge in bookings (May 19)
MoA is an interesting case because it is a Leftist website that got it right in the beginning – this virus is equivalent to a moderately bad seasonal flu.
Then, a few weeks after that b went 110% hysterical that WuFlu was going to be the end of mankind.
I have no idea what prompted that abrupt change.
Thanks to our brave journalists who work to ferret out lies, yet not falling into tin foil hat theories. These are the only ones I am following.
“We still have the power of the internet to bypass the filters..”
Rest assured they’re working overtime on that little glitch.
When the COVID-19 thing started in earnest in March 2020, b at MoA first came down on the side that it was overhyped. However, his blogs soon changed after that. I also noticed a change in style and tone as well as topic selection, along with the appearance of certain new posters supporting b’s new position. I came to the belief that his blog was hijacked.
“Why would Gates want to control the population through manufactured media hysteria? What is the motive?”
Why does anyone want to control anyone else? Is there any rational explanation for this? Yet it is obvious people do want to control others, often as many as possible, and for some, all other people. These are the megalomaniacs, and they exist. There’s likely an element of this in you and me, too, for “everyone wants to rule the world.” Be honest about it.
” What does he personally have to gain from it? Nothing. He’s already rich beyond believe.”
To note Bill Gates is rich beyond belief and to draw from that the conclusion he has nothing personally to gain is a mistake. Being of basically sound mind and solid disposition, you must think everyone else is the same way. No, there are ruthlessly greedy people in the world who can never be satisfied with what they already have, and always want more, more, more. The pages of history are littered with examples, usually disastrous. There’s usually a tipping point, too, where the wealth and power, somewhat held in check at lower levels, becomes malignant when increased too much. Bill Gates may just have stepped over the threshold.
“Because he’s a power freak? He’s not Jewish. What does he want all that power for?”
He wants the power because of some advantage it gives him. He is even more dangerous in that he may well believe he is a humanitarian and will be using the power to save the world. Gates appears to be caught in the webs of deceit he has spun to capture the rest of us. There are, you know, greedy gentiles as well as selfless Jews.
“The man has been around and living in the public eye for a long time. He is a nerd and a technician, not a power freak.”
No, he’s not a technician or scientist. He is a businessman and a ruthless one at that. Even one of his closest friends and allies, the late Paul Allen, spoke of how Gates tried to cheat and bully him out of his share of Microsoft. Gates dropped out of Harvard after his first year there.
One of his professors noted he was talented at writing code– and that’s a fine thing. Gates knew some things and that he did so obviously was important to him from the business standpoint, but he has always relied on the technical work of others. It simply isn’t what’s driven him in the past or now. He’s been retired from Microsoft about twenty years or so, right? Did he retire from Microsoft because he loved being a technician? I’ve watched the Gates Foundation carefully since its inception and have always known it was a front for Gates’s power grabs. (These foundations and their efficacy for increasing power and sheltering wealth are well known as this is common place.)
“He’s looking at this strictly from a medical/technical standpoint. And his suggestion that only a vaccine or effective treatment would make most people feel comfortable going out again is only logical.”
How I wish this was true. I’m scared shitless of this vaccine he’s going to hurry into production and distribution, and though I hate to instill fear, I ask you to seriously consider what you’re risking if you go ahead, get vaccinated, to “feel comfortable going out again.” What’s actually logical will be to become fully informed as to the potential risks compared to the potential rewards of doing so. Take care.
This hoax was all done to stop Trump, yet Trump quite on his own gave us no wall, continued flow of rapefugees and legal crimmigrants, insane spending, zero indictments of a cabal which tried to oust him and zero defense of his base against social media tyrants.
Why shitlibs didn’t quietly weather the Orange Weakling another four years while demographic replacement terrorism did its thing is a mystery.
In a word, eugenics!
Wow, such sissies in the West calling for the end of lockdowns and never really implementing TRUE REAL lockdowns because the West is incapable. China can walk and talk and chew gum and juggle and dribble a basketball concomitantly, but not the West and especially not America. Donald Trump didn’t MAGA, he MAMPA (Made America Mental Paraplegic Assholes).
China is showing the world how it’s done. China is now the TRUE REAL leader of the world. I’d say free world but when was this world ever truly free? Never, that’s when.
The West, and America specifically and especially, is too fragile to do this. It hasn’t the ability or the capacity or the willpower let alone the motivation. America is likened metaphorically to those fat asses you see driving the Ford F-150s and F-350s that never see or saw dirt. They pamper the steel behemoths like they’re jewels, washing them, even though they never see dirt, twice a week in between their diabetic comas.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/19/china-puts-city-of-shulan-under-wuhan-style-lockdown-after-fresh-covid-19-cases
What would Bill Gates gain from vaccinating the entire population of the world?
What did Bill Gates get from vaccinating and killing a large number of poor Indian girls?
When the government stopped the trials, three doses had already been administered to 30,000 participants, mostly tribal girls aged between 9 and 14.
…
An investigation in one of the sites in AP, coordinated by the women’s health group SAMA, revealed that the trials recruited tribal girls from poor areas. These girls were malnourished. To worsen the situation, consent forms for the trial are in English which even the health care provider administering the vaccine to them may not be able to read, let alone the participants.
Deaths in a trial of the HPV vaccine (Indian Journal of Medical Ethics)
Do you seriously think that Bill and Melinda Gates give a shit about the welfare of these girls? How much money would it take in India to get the case dismissed?
The PR teams employed by Gates have put out a massive number of articles on the internet to try and claim that what the Gates’ did in Africa and India never happened or was misunderstood.
The former GP of the Gates family said that he was never allowed to administer any vaccines to the kids of Gates. Draw your own conclusions.
The onus should be on Gates to prove that his intentions are good. He is making little effort in that direction as he is on record advocating a reduction in the world population.
During plagues, royalty and upper nobility generally got the hell out of the cities, set off for country estates and stayed there, barring the doors to anyone who might be afflicted. I am unaware of royalty or high nobility being much afflicted by the Black Death, for example, as this policy of getting out of Dodge worked for them. It was no solution for the vast majority and was not intended to be. The rich young things in the Decameron were typical of their class. David Geffen taking off for a yacht to sit out the pestilence is the nearest modern equivalent.
Alden
Thanks for your reply.
I agree wholeheartedly.
It appears at this stage the government intends no choice at all.
Stopping the gas in all new builds in some years time..
And with the renewable windmills frozen solid – where they plan to get the electricity from is anyone’s guess.
The price???
I suspect electricity only homes will have a disincentive to buy – resale could be dodgy!
Count me out for one – not least price wise.
There’s a logic to having government goons beating the living shit out of anyone who gets his tongue pierced, makes rap “music”, or says bad things about the US Feral Government. This is why the Founders of this country wrote up and believed in the US Constitution. They didn’t need scientific studies – they had a couple of thousand years of history to go by.
Go curtail yourself, buddy. Knock yourself out, but leave us the hell out of it.
The bald dildo Slaoui didn’t sell off his Moderna shares until challenged on it. Where is Bill Gates in all of this? If Moderna corners the market on a vaccine, which I doubt because I don’t believe there will be an EFFECTIVE vaccine, where’s the nexus with Bill Gates? I don’t see a nexus. Prove there’s a nexus or shut up about Gates. There is a nexus between Trump and Moderna. Right in your face. Slaoui. I didn’t realize how much the Zionists despise Bill Gates.
https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/warp-speed-head-slaoui-divests-12-4m-moderna-holdings-to-avoid-conflict-interest
Would you trust these two to babysit your children?
Lock them up—in Antarctica, around the South Pole. If they try eating penguins they are shot and killed. They will either freeze to death, starve to death, or eat each other. A psychopath is gonna do what a psychopath is gonna do. Then, when they die, they can warm up in the Lake of Fire.
Good comment, SoO, but I can answer your question. It’s no mystery. The left is too stupid to know when to stop. You are absolutely right that they have distracted the President for his whole term now, and he has done almost nothing of the efforts for which we elected him. That is not enough for insane people, like those of the American left.
Communism has come to America.
> “This is the most truthful article about Covid hoax published in UNZ since February.”
Are you not a racist, Alden? I thought you were decently bright. Unfortunately, even such people fall prey to schizo madness and call the Coronachan a “hoax”… A hoax for what, Alden? What result do the policymakers pursue? What end goal?
Are the Jews trying to crash economy to make a civil war possible? Are the Jews trying to waken the Aryan race from its slumber? Are (((they))) our friends?
Stop believing in conspiracies, Alden. Chechar does not, and Chechar is the only true National Socialist I have seen on the Internet. The Jews are dumb and will dig their own grave – their folly is our friend. No omnipotent conspiracy needed.
Thanks for that Alfred.
How it must have been for the farmers is beyond imagination.
It was truly awful for anyone of us with any compassion at all, to see the mass slaughter, gutted farmers, the distress and the burnings.
All for nothing it turned out later.
8.5 MILLION animals.
Thats Neil Ferguson for you.
Any rational member of the government trusting his figures needed their head read.
He also called it wrong – very wrong with the H1N1 and the Swine flu.
> “I’m scared shitless of this vaccine he’s going to hurry into production and distribution, and though I hate to instill fear, I ask you to seriously consider what you’re risking if you go ahead, get vaccinated, to “feel comfortable going out again.””
Are you an anti-vaxxer? Anti-vaxxers exist. They are the same people who burn 5G towers in England because they allegedly spread the coronavirus.
> “Correct. We have a massive body of evidence that the seasonal flu is best ignored by healthy people. Old and frail people should be isolated.”
The coronavirus is not flu, you dumbo.
> “Taking a flu vaccine every year increases your risk of getting Alzheimer in old age – due to aluminum from adjuvants accumulating in your brain. ”
https://www.alzdiscovery.org/cognitive-vitality/blog/is-there-a-link-between-alzheimers-disease-and-the-flu-shot
Go eat a hamburger, pray to Jesus and marry a man, American weirdo.
https://www.businessinsider.com/neil-ferguson-transformed-uk-covid-response-oxford-challenge-imperial-model-2020-4?r=US&IR=T
https://judithcurry.com/2020/04/01/imperial-college-uk-covid-19-numbers-dont-seem-to-add-up/
This is the British front of Gates.
All £184,000,000 quids worth – and thats an old figure methinks.
That surely is sufficient ‘put up’.
Prof Neil Ferguson is his bought and paid for.
And what a disaster for Britain
Oxford University is doing Gate’s vaccine work – at least in Britain – and yesterday infected every poor monkey in the lab with a failure.
In addition to all this, Gates is to the manor born, so to speak. His life’s mission is depopulation, an inheritance from his parents. He has said in a widely circulating clip that if we do a good job with vaccines we can reduce the world’s population 10-15 percent. Say what?
In other words, it makes no difference.
It is not really a quarantine, where you keep a disease from coming in. It is already in, so it’s like an auto immune disease. Or maybe Hara Kiri.
The US comprises a minority of scare mongers who frighten the hell out of a majority frightened of every little thing. I think the problem is:
-The 24/7 dissemination of propaganda with the same message brayed every few minutes
-The proliferation of “experts” each disagreeing with the other and adding to the confusion
-The biggest problem is the inability to think on the part of the general population
-Finally the stupidity of politicians many of whom could not get a job as dog catcher making decisions that are impossibly stupid because they want that vote next time around.
When the whole world with a population of 7.8B is shut down because 300K people died, one needs to ask oneself what type of madness this is. When one looks at the stats for coronary disease, malaria etc one needs to ask oneself what type of double madness this is.
Individually, people do not take care of their health and believe the Doctor can fix anything with a pill. I just got back from the supermarket where my purchases were 99% fruits and vegetables. The lady in the cart behind me bought sodas, potato chips, packaged cakes, beer and TV dinners. She did not look too healthy with a grey complexion, stooped shoulders and saggy skin due to overweight.She also reeked of cigarette smoke. She is an ideal incubator for any number of germs. When she gets sick from whatever she will proceed to her Doctor and he will prescribe some drug pushed by Big Pharma. He will take his commission fee from the Company and she will leave with a bottle of poison to ingest into a body already reeling from toxicity.
We have lost our ability to think. The big companies now do our thinking for us and we pay the price for this with poor health thus being susceptible to ANY germ that comes along.
We think they have our well being at heart because they say so and continue to say so even as we ourselves observe our downward trend in every way. The majority have lost their senses !
Who made this prediction? Nostradamus, Nosferatu?
Good article that gets to the point. There’s no science in this ‘follow the science’ nonsense. It’s made up by idiot politicians. They see photos of people going to the waterfront and parks and assume that because there’s people all over they just must be spreading the killer virus to each other. In reality, contrary to what these sedentary people think, those places are the healthiest places to be, out in the fresh blowing air and sunshine walking, jogging, bike riding. A healthy lifestyle promotes a healthy immune system and the people out and about are the healthy ones. How many 20 yr old beach kids live with their grandparents anyway?
All the MSM and other major forms of communication are in perfect lockstep in coordinating this campaign of fear and confusion. You’d get the impression there was a central committee directing all this. They’ve been war-gaming this pandemic attack and martial law lockdown for years now and what do you know, here comes the Purple Death right on time. The script they’re all reading from has been prepared in advance, just by luck. Small businesses will go under, their assets bought on the cheap by the bigger fish. The government acquires greater powers of population control and coercion, something they won’t give up. Millions on unemployment/welfare/stimulus money. Printing trillions of dollars out of thin air will inflate away people’s savings. Suspicious people might think this was a false flag type operation.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/must-watch-debunking-the-narrative-with-prof-dolores-cahill/
When I take the deaths and divide by the population I am running out of space for my zeroes behind the decimal point. My first number other than zero is somewhere 4 feet off the right edge of my desk. I just dont know Alfred, one can present the hard numbers, even though they are inflated, and yet the general population cannot seem to understand they are being reamed. In this day and age, we seem to have reverted to the IQ of the apes.
well that’s pretty stupid.
not likely 5G towers spread ColorRev virus.
more likely 5G towers damage DNA and cause cancer.
have you noticed that cancer clinics are a growth industry?
Interesting articles from Andrew Salmon of Asia Times discussing the difference in approach between East and West and the resulting outcomes:
Part 1: https://asiatimes.com/2020/05/why-east-beat-west-on-covid-19/
Part 2: https://asiatimes.com/2020/05/why-east-beat-west-on-covid-19-part-2/
Briefly, he thinks the differences are 1)Political(more authoritarian, conformist East vs. individualistic, non-conformist West), 2) Cultural (less physical contact like hugging, kissing, shaking hands in the East), 3) Manufacturing capability (East better able to produce masks, West lost all production capability except Germany), 4) Warmer weather (esp. low rates of death in warmer Southeast Asia and Oceania, which has their summer in January). But most interestingly, Part 2 discusses the use of a 100 year old vaccine for Tuberculosis called BCG. Studies have shown that countries that broadly vaccinate against TB with the immunity boosting BCG vaccine have lower rates of infections and deaths (East Asia, Eastern Europe) compared to West (Italy, Spain, and US sporadically).
I think a major reason lockdowns, contact tracing etc. don’t work in the US is because of vast distrust of media and government, and the main reason for the distrust is because both msm and government are seen as controlled by an outsider minority group (Jews) who have garnered a lot of historical distrust and dislike by the majority.
More from Andrew Salmon about the hit to nightlife in Asia: https://asiatimes.com/2020/05/lights-go-out-over-asias-nightlife/. Perhaps this is nature’s way of helping to clean out all the underbellies of our society — the nightclubs, bars, brothels, gay clubs, casinos, tattoo parlors…all the seedy establishments that society will actually be better off without.
> “Not satisfied by devastating British farming 15 years ago – when a minor outbreak of foot and mouth – directly on his exaggerated and ruinous mistakes and demands led to the mass slaughter of 8.5 MILLION of our farm animals including pedigree irreplacable herds and leading the closure of family farms and many farmer’s suicides.”
People are still dying from variant Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease decades later the mad cow disease outbreak. Was it a hoax, too? What was the point of in-your-view exaggerated response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak then? Were the evil ministers hateful of the English farmers or something?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_BSE_outbreak
> “His life’s mission is depopulation, an inheritance from his parents.”
You’re a schizo. Not a single fact from the history of the world of the past two centuries says there is an “evil” élite” trying to depopulate the planet. The élite of Europe could have culled all non-Whites in the 19th and in the 20th centuries. Instead, The gullible Christian goyim chose to supply the dark-skinned continents with food, with railroads, with factories, with pesticides and with vaccines eradicating their diseases and leading to an enormous population explosion.
Where is depopulation? Where do I sign up? I would support the Virginia Guidestones manifesto! But there is nobody implementing it. Only the schizos believe there is.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
> “He has said in a widely circulating clip that if we do a good job with vaccines we can reduce the world’s population 10-15 percent. Say what?”
He was probably talking about spreading condoms in Africa. But African apes are not as homosexual as the degenerate Aryans of America. African apes use no condoms.
> “more likely 5G towers damage DNA and cause cancer.”
Go burn a 5G tower then. I’m not opposed to it. If your schizophrenia helps capitalism to collapse – be my guest. This is the same way I do not blame Anders Breivik or Robert Bowers or Stephan Balliet – they did the right thing, albeit for the wrong Christian rationale.
> “Devra Davis’ video”
That video does not say anything. There are no studies that prove one way or another.
> “have you noticed that cancer clinics are a growth industry?”
Because people live to see much older age than in the past? Because of better food and vaccines?
Even the fucking Chernobil has not caused a spike in cancer in Ukraine 34 fucking years later. You are delusional.
What killed the 50 million during the Spanish flu was the vaccine, not the flu.
The Wuflu is only 3 months old. How are you getting that this is a “serious disease with long term consequences”?
Covid hoax is nothing more than the seasonal flu we have every year. That’s all.
My opinion is no concern or yours and your opinion is no concern of mine.
You want to believe the NYSLIMES Washington Post CNN ABC MSNBC feel free.
American Jews liberals and anti White racists created the covid hoax to prevent Trump from being re elected in November. I don’t know why other countries fell for covid hoax
You just said that the we couldn’t have avoided economic difficulties brought on by lockdowns if there had been no lockdowns.
And you think viruses wait for humans to get their shit together before spreading, right?
Seriously – has anyone addressed this inconsistency in pro-lockdown dogma, that everyone seems to believe that measures taken weeks or even months after initial outbreak can stop “the spread”?
Imagine the difficulty encountered by the men who pioneered microbiology and the germ theory of disease. It’s amazing that back then, the weight of human stupidity would have been against invisible creatures that cause illness; now the weight is on the other side, totally overestimating just one of an existing class of virus – and yet fundamentally misunderstanding how viral transmission works, of course. Magical thinking can attach itself to any concept, even a “scientific” one.
Well, this has all taught me, or rather reinforced in the most annoying way possible, a couple valuable lessons:
1- One can always count on a majority of the populace to side with their oppressors
2- People whose dominant emotion is fear are absolutely the most loathsome and boring of all
The gas vs electricity thing is just a war between 2 industries, like the egg producers vs pillsbury Mills 100 calorie apiece eggs vs oatmeal 500 calorie apiece muffins and bagels for breakfast
I married into the electricity business. Tens of billions of dollars are being poured into the save Mother Gaia refits in commercial industrial and public buildings, bridge , street and highway lights. I read the industry news letters. Hurray hurray, another refit law passed !!!
Many royals and upper aristocrats died of Black Plague. Their country castles were as full of flea ridden rats as anywhere else. Maybe more because rats love farms with orchards vegetable and grain growing plus animal feed and grain storage. Rats are a big problem on farms, especially orchards and growing vegetables. Rats love grain storage, food and shelter in one place.
OK, thanks, Mr. Hail. I have not read much from the guy except for the Kung Flu columns of the last month or so. I think I do remember that I looked back and saw some lefty crap, but then I couldn’t remember if that was Whitney Webb, or maybe C.J. Hopkins. I’d never heard of any of these 3 until recently.
Bill Gates is NOT the innovator and all-knowing “smartest guy in the room” by any means.
Bill Gates’ success can be attributed to his purchase of an “operating system” from a REAL software developer and “being at the right place, at the right time”–nothing more.
Most people are unaware that Bill Gates’ “daddy” is part of one of Seattle, Washington’s most prestigious law firms.
Most of Bill Gates’ success came from the tight restrictive “licensing agreements” that were formulated by his daddy’s prestigious Seattle Washington law firm, not from technical prowess. For the longest time, it was almost impossible to purchase a copy of DOS or Windows without also purchasing hardware. This was good marketing and helped to spread the use of his operating system among the masses.
You see, Bill Gates WAS born with a “silver spoon” in his mouth and as such, he has NO IDEA of the preciousness of human life. To Gates and those of his type, human life is merely a “commodity” to be created and destroyed according to the will of “elites” such as himself and his ilk.
Bill Gates (and others of his type) are dangerous to humanity as they think that “they have all the answers” and the financial capital to back it up.
There are still many more of us than of people like him . . . there is still time to “nip this thing in the bud”…
“So on whose behalf are these lockdowns being imposed? Certainly not Trump who’s wanted to lift them from Day 1. No, it’s his surrounding cast, like the affable Dr Anthony Fauci who just recently appeared before the Senate and ominously cautioned them against lifting restrictions too soon”
Last I heard a President has enormous powers, especially during a national emergency and certainly has the power to act against states that violate their citizens constitutional rights. Eisenhower sent in the National Guard to open up schools. Pretty sure destroying the economy hurts national security.
Trump is playing a leading role in what is basically a global coup d’etat is taking place.
Lets look back.
Crimson Contagion by the Trump administration’s US Department of Health and Human Services (January-August 2019).
Urban Outbreak Exercise, by the US Naval War College and Johns Hopkins (September 2019). Followed immediately by the US government’s creation of Flu Vaccine Task Force.
Event 201, by Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and Gates Foundation (October 2019).
My god, you think they would have been better prepared or were they just looking for weaknesses in any response so they could exploit them ?
Trump made Robert Kadlec in charge of the Pandemic as Assistant Secretary of Pandemic Preparation and Response and is now responsible for doling out stock piles and funding for drugs and vaccines development and purchasing.
This responsibility was taken from CDC just last year . CDC was responsible for the stockpile before this . Indeed, he was the positions creator 15 years ago and just happened to get appointed at the right time. Whistleblower Bright worked for him at BARDA. Kadlec participated in the June 2001 exercise simulating a bioweapons attack called “Dark Winter.” The Dark Winter exercise predicted many aspects of what would follow months later during the anthrax attacks. He also led the Crimson Contagion Exercises
Kadlec has former ties with Emergent BioSolutions a large vaccine manufacturer that has received hundreds of millions in funding from the Military and BARDA, and is partnered with another company (Novavax) that is also fast tracking a Covid Vaccine with Gates CEPI support,
We all know 5G roll out has been a Trump priority since 2017 despite safety concerns. He is also hot on AI and Robotics which is tied to 5G. He created the National Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science (NSAIC ) in 2018 by Trump . In 2019 they recommended” structural” changes for the American economy and society so as to follow China’s lead and surpass them in AI-driven technologies, particularly mass surveillance, self driving cars, fleet ownership of cars replacing personal ownership, cashless society, herding people into high urban density areas, eliminating in-store shopping, etc.
Trump then signs an EO making AI development a national security priority. Although the US is the leader in developing AI technology we fail in the adoption phase due to structural factors and privacy rights which must be changed or removed.
Republican Senate recently just struck down an amendment to strengthen privacy rights, because we aren’t going to have any when all is said and done
One of Trumps key funders and advisers is one of the founders of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, Peter Thiel.. Thiel has been working with data analysis and is an eager promoter of the transhumanist concepts of Singularity, Artificial Intelligence and life-extending technologies .
Thiel’s own company Palantir is partly funded by the CIA and frequently contracted by the Intelligence Services of Israel and USA. Its software may be running Common Core.
In Reagans days Ollie North oversaw the creation of a database that later became known simply as “Main Core.” The Main Core database, was essentially a list of American dissidents and “potential troublemakers.” Main Core today likely involves the same software now used by every U.S. intelligence agency and numerous other federal agencies that is marketed by Palantir, a company created and owned by Trump ally Peter Thiel. Palantir’s software boasts “predictive policing” capabilities and tracks a category of person using the label “subversive,” very much in keeping with the spirit of Main Core.
At the Bilderbergs meeting 2019, under the motto “A Stabile Strategic Order “ and with an agenda obviously connected to AI and monitoring technologies, there were several prominent participants closely connected to Donald Trump: his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner (business-partner with another participant of the particular meeting – Peter Thiel), the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (former head of the CIA) and Trump’s close friend, Henry Kissinger.
Thiel is a recurring attendee at the Bilderberg meetings, was present in 2019 and is a member of the Steering Committee together with Marcus Wallenberg, Eric Schmidt from Google, and Thiel’s colleague from Palantir, Alex Karp.
Eric Schmidt, the former head of Alphabet – Google’s parent company, And fellow member of the Bilderberg Steering Committee with Thiel is Chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI).
In 2018 Thiel invested (with Jeffrey Epstein) in the Israeli company Carbyne which is backed by former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak. Carbyne now offers as a result of Covid-19 remote-control-tracking and monitoring of infected individuals. Carbyne’s platform can be deployed immediately and seamlessly to remotely monitor and track CoronaVirus patients, as well as those quarantined, thus reducing the risk of exposure and minimizing the spreading of the virus.
Meanwhile Operation Blackout simulations led by Israeli company(Cybereason) in conjunction with US military and security agencies are continuing, predicting hackers will take down the power grid to cancel elections . Carbyne was an indirect participant. On Carbyne911’s leadership team is former Unit 8200 commander Pinchas Buchris. He was also an adviser to Cybereason and no doubt was part of the simulation.
Trump issues EO on May 1 to protect the power grid, as if that was never a priority after 9/11
Before elections, a vaccine will be ready thanks to Operation Warp Speed , Project Jumpstart” and “RAPID USA,” and the mobilization of the military to administer these vaccinations.
Trump hired Dr. Slaoui to head Operation Warp Speed. Slaoui has worked in the pharmaceutical industry on vaccine development for decades.
He worked former GlaxoSmithKline Chairman of its Vaccines Division until 2017. While at GSK Slaoui headed the development of Cervarix. Its Cervarix HPV cervical cancer vaccine was reported tied to multiple deaths or severe crippling effects in many recipients. In 2015 the Indian Supreme Court investigated charges that young Indian village girls died after being given Cervarix from Slaoui’s GSK. It was done in illegal vaccine “human guinea pig” tests of the HPV vaccine where neither the girls nor their parents were told what it was. The study was reportedly funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Several companies he has worked with or sits on the Board of Directors are funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
One of these companies, Moderna Therapeutics , is conducting research on RNA vaccines in partnership with the U.S. government’s organization, DARPA. In 2016, Slaoui was appointed to the Board of Directors of Moderna Therapeutics, the apparent front runner for the Covid vaccine although multiple vaccines are likely to be approved to handle 8 billion shots or more annually. The US government gave the company a staggering $483 million of funding to fast-track the COVID-19 vaccine while Slaoui was heading its development . He also still holds $10 million worth of Moderna stock options, options likely to soar in value as the Warp Speed zooms forward.
The FDA with the backing of Tony Fauci’s NIAID in the NIH, granted Phase I human trials of the never-before approved mRNA vaccine on April 27. They skipped normal animal, usually rat, testing, to go directly to human guinea pig tests. Moderna says Phase II trial will assess the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart. They will enroll 600 healthy adults for the experiment and supposedly follow their health for 12 months after the second vaccination. The plan is to begin human vaccinations by year end.
A House of Representatives’ Bill H.R. 6666, the “COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone (‘TRACE’) Act” was introduced on May 1, incorporating what is considered the number of the beast in the Book of Revelation.The bill grants $100 BILLION to entities around the country “to trace and monitor the contacts of infected individuals, and to support the quarantine of such contacts.”
Curiously the CDC placed recruiting advertisements for dozens of quarantine officers in 20 locations last fall. While quarantine has been a CDC responsibility the need for such a large number of new officers is curious especially as there was no pandemic in sight
Administration officials – Jared Kushner, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar have “widely circulated” memos throughout the administration relating to proposals from 3 companies – Collective Medical, PatientPing and Juvare – to collectively “supply the government with information on where and how many patients are seeking care across 80 percent of the U.S. ‘in short order.’”
It is also worth pointing out the significance of Jared Kushner’s involvement in leading this effort, as his wife Ivanka Trump – the President’s daughter – was one of the leading proponents of a proposed program last year called the Health Advanced Research Projects Agency (HARPA). .”
HARPA aims to develop an artificial intelligence-based system that would analyze data harvested from consumer electronic devices as well as information provided by health-care providers to identify those who might threaten others. While yet to be approved it waiting in the wings
Then there is Barr’s new and not unrelated but recently announced Pre-Crime program that is likely to define “mental illness” to include political beliefs. Officially known as the “National Disruption and Early Engagement Program” (DEEP), it aims to “identify, assess and engage” potentially violent individuals “before they strike.”
The FBI recently stated in an internal memo “conspiracy theories” were motivating some domestic terror threats and a series of questionable academic studies link “conspiracy theorists” to mental illnesses.
The possibility of pre-crime detention was also present in the DOJ’s recent request for new “emergency powers” The inclusion of the term “pre-arrest” likely means that “you could be arrested and never brought before a judge until they decide that the emergency or the civil disobedience is over. “
Looking back it looks like a planned op. Operation End Times. A New Order out of Chaos.
I was calling attention to the social distancing Boccaccio illustrated by the assemblage of his elite youth with the means to escape the squalor and death of plague ridden environs. Boccaccio was not advocating social policy, Yusef. In those times, that was God’s business. The plague was not something created by man, unlike this contemporary virus, and it was broadly understood to be an act of the Divine. I’m sure with your understanding of medieval Italian you can tell us all what were Boccaccio’s public policy preferences through your deeply insightful interpretations of the various stories! ou sound like a smart ass undergraduate!
English and French royalty made it through the Black Death OK for the most part, and it was easier for them to leave the cities and sit it out for a while in the countryside. In fact getting out of London was the go-to response for anyone who had the funds and some place to stay the minute there was a rumour of plague. Charles II knew a Catholic priest who rode to London the moment he heard there was plague in 1665 or thereabouts so he could hear confessions of dying Catholics. Charles said he was as quick to go to London as his own government ministers were to leave it when plague struck. However, the Catholic priest died of the plague – the last outbreak in Britain.
There does seem to have been a connection between densely populated cities and susceptibility to plague, and the instinct to get out of cities like London was sound.
Well you are absolutely right. They say the sun kills the virus yet people are urged to stay indoors. Fresh air is supposed to help, yet stay indoors. Parks will remain closed it seems because in the heat of summer, the sun will only kill the germs at the top of the bar. They will remain alive underneath the bar just waiting to spring on some unfortunate user.
This bit of nonsense of course must be directed at those who never use the bars which between 11 and 2pm depending on the exposure to sunlight become so hot that gloves are sometimes needed. Then of course we have the masks work, then they dont while everyday there is a new article on how one can catch the virus. I am waiting for some creative writer to tell us we need to use a hose and bleach to wash our rectums after we use the toilet.
The whole thing has disintegrated into a farce which the general public seems to be slowly grasping, or are they ?
Could you, please, expand on:
Sources/links…anything really. Keen to read it up.
Hehe…as you point out, “they” don’t even hide all that anymore. They publish it all in our faces.
Tells us something about them and, more importantly, about us.
BTW, nothing new I am afraid for some of us who remember Cold War. When/if you have time take a look at the movie “Threads”. Potential troublemakers are arrested before the start of the missile exchanges.
Yep, gas is much easier to cook with too. You’ve got much better control. I’ve had electric ranges for a dozen or more years and the same for gas, so I know. Thanks for your elucidating comments on the history of this stuff, Alden.
Indeed, Pop, small business is getting LOCKDOWNED to death and Big-Biz is let to take all the business from them. That really seems planned, and I say that as no conspiracy theorist at all. It’s just taking advantage of a “crisis”, I suppose, as usual.
Good comment!
> “What killed the 50 million during the Spanish flu was the vaccine, not the flu.”
Are you serious? What else do you believe? You must be smoking some heavy stuff.
> “Covid hoax is nothing more than the seasonal flu we have every year. That’s all.”
Because the lockdown is working? Without lockdown, we would have had Sweden which is a disaster.
> “You want to believe the NYSLIMES Washington Post CNN ABC MSNBC feel free.”
How typical of the schizos. Yes, the media re liars and are complicit in the White suicide. But that does not mean the sky is green if they say it is blue!
> “American Jews liberals and anti White racists created the covid hoax to prevent Trump from being re elected in November.”
Wait, are you a Trump-worshipper? That Trump who has betrayed the White interests and run America into the ground? The no-Wall Trump? The open-borders Trump? The Israel-first Trump? The money-printer Trump? The zero-preparation-for-COVID Trump?
> “I don’t know why other countries fell for covid hoax[.]”
Because it is not a hoax.
I use the term “unwanted positive feedback.” The word positive is hard to overcome in most people’s minds. If something is positive it must be good – right?
Any sort of feedback system, if the feedback is positive that means it is additive, and hence system is un-damped. It spirals out of control.
So, where were the planners in the national security council? The NSC is useless as tits on a boar hog. It would be easy enough to game a scenario where you shut down a large portion of the economy by sheltering in place, and hence the production of goods/services goes down, and simultaneously the credit system starts to fail.
Joe doesn’t pay Mary, and Mary doesn’t pay James in a domino of credit default contagion.
Also, if you have “just in time manufacturing,” there is inborn fragility, as any weak link in supply shuts down the production system. If you have global supply chains, that is by definition, more fragility.
The planners in finance capitalism are the banks and monied interests. Finance capitalism requires that people buy into finance capital’s false narratives. Immigration is good, multiculturalism is the be all and end all, all the races are equal, globo-homo schlomo where the international companies call the shots, the stock market is the real economy and not a casino. There is a vast amount of propaganda, that is now coming up against reality.
So, a collapse will accelerate due to nodes of positive unwanted feedback. Small shocks to the system expose its fragility.
Living the nightmare of a bad acid trip.. Wish it was so benign.
I think this is related to the information that Whitney Webb revealed recently……the idea that elements in our government (small hats?) are making the claim that because China has facial recognition cameras everywhere and other technological means of surveillance, China will now leap ahead of us with advanced artificial intelligence as a result of the information they obtain from having constant observation of the populace.
Their solution is to get rid of our “legacy” institutions, such as our Constitution/ Bill of Rights, etc., and impose the same kind of police state that China has, in the name of “progress.”
It’s totally bizarre and insane.
I read that China claims to be able to predict which individuals are predisposed to crime by having studied their populace/criminal class and come up with analysis that take into account a host of variables including facial features, contacts, family history, schooling, etc., and they say they can predict criminality much of the time.
Ostensibly the government says they want to curtail school shootings, but as we know, legislation always winds up targeting innocent white men as “terrorists.”
IMHO, all of this ties into small hat paranoia and fears of another eviction.
I do not believe any of it is legitimately tied to a sincere desire to make life better for our citizens.
Sweden has death rates higher than Denmark, and Norway, and Germany. And, much lower death rate than France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Belgium …. all countries with ferocious ‘lockdowns’. Why? I think we are going to find that locking down accomplishes nothing, and the particular situation with the elderly, particularly those in nursing homes, meant everything. For the most part these are the people that died, everywhere (watching 20-year old women wearing masks out of doors is a pretty depressing sight).
In the UK, they cleaned out the hospitals of elderly patients, and sent them to nursing homes, that became incubators for the virus. Once returned to the hospital they put them on ventilators, which promptly killed them. Italy has all kind of special circumstances. Why is Germany’s death rate a fraction of France’s? Combine that with the crazy fraudulent procedures in how these ‘Covid deaths’ are counted … same in every country? I doubt it.
“Wow, such sissies in the West…China is showing the world how it’s done.”
Why American life went on as normal during the killer pandemic of 1969
Eric Spitznagel
New York Post
May 16, 2020
[IMAGE]
“Thousands gather without a care at Woodstock in August 1969 despite a deadly flu pandemic, while today we cower in place amid COVID-19.”
In other words, yet another stolen idea from the West: a 14-year-old’s science project. Dopes.
Your idea of fun is pretty typical for the Covid Rouge.
It is true.
MoA did a 180.
One thing to bear in mind is that B is a chain smoker and a hermit and anal fixated thus sees himself as a prime victim of the virus. So he is happy also to promote ideas that smoking might protect against covid-19. So he projects his personal fears and life situation onto the world. I have noticed an increase in the level of obsequiousness now shown toward b by commenters who I guess don’t want to get banned or censored, as that seems to be happening a lot at MoA.
Anyhow, just as with Russiagate, a lot of so-called progressives have again abandoned all critical thinking and don’t seem to be noticing what is going on behind the Corona curtain. They seem to want to be “locked down” and to accept that term, even though it really refers to locking down inmates of a prison when unrest or conflict is expected. Why do progressives accept this term without question? Perhaps they have an unconscious or even conscious desire for *something* extreme to happen in their lifetimes. Some kind of revolution, even if it is totally stupid and pointless and about an unpleasant bout of a nasty flu, not about changing society. They don’t seem to get that this flu revolution is changing society, in exactly the opposite direction to what they say they want.
But it is teenagers whose lives and futures are being wrecked.
Bill Gates is not illiterate. That’s a stupid remark. It is further stupid to state that he lacks expertise in any field. He’s actually quite sharp when it comes to software, or at least Microsoft software.
https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2006/06/16/my-first-billg-review/
It is correct to point out that he does not have accredited education in virology, but autodidacts are a thing.
What it is correct to point out is that regardless of his IQ or readings in a specific domain, a single individual can not legitimately act as thought leader for the entire planet.
It is also, imo, relevant to consider his character and behavior prior to his being hauled before congress in the 90s: A creepy win-at-all-costs egoist of the first order.
Speaking of egoists of first order, my pet theory is that jealousy of Bill’s eternal rival, Steve Jobs, is partly driving Bill’s foundation fueled project to establish Bill as the world savior.
Which leads to the conclusion that Bill Gates is actually being manipulated by actors higher up on the food chain.
Every president since Truman has been against White interests. The worst were Eisenhower Kennedy Johnson and Nixon.
You must have naively expected Trump to be a messiah fairy godmother King Arthur Joan of Arc who’d save us. I knew it was all over in 1973.
If you’re disappointed in Trump it’s because you expected him to reverse 72 years of anti White laws executive orders and judicial orders against Whites. He hasn’t helped Whites. The next president won’t help Whites.
Your grasp of European history is very superficial. Not your fault. You’ve read popular superficial histories and haven’t had the advantage of life long access to some of the greatest universities in the country.
I don’t believe the 1660s was the last plague episode in Britain or London. Sometime later I can’t remember and doubt it’s in Wikipedia anyway.
I read your entire post. Excellent thank you.
Sorry for being pedantic. That is called positive feedback.
If it is any help, I found your post to be delightfully informative.
(I also thought it was great how you were able to gently correct the OP. That, sir, is an art I wish more people would understand, appreciate, and practice.)
Regarding the Maunder Minimum, it has nothing to do with the Little Ice Age.
This is bad info.
It is true that the spring was unseasonably cold in both parts of Europe and in the northern portion of the USA. So, who knows what is going on. But don’t mix it up with the Maunder Minimum.
Let’s see: America was built up using various shades of Humanity. We have had Black slaves supporting the South’s agribusiness, and Chinese workers building the Transcontinental Railroad. (This all happened before the shoe salesman made it to the White House, do note.)
I have at times wondered if Ron Unz is providing an open forum to basement dwelling double digit IQ set of “Whites” to provide a QED showcase of sorts. And to be perfectly frank, the lumpen masses of “Whites” are hardly better than the corresponding set of other ethnicities.
Your kind did not build the European civilization that came to dominate the planet. In fact, there exists mountains of evidence that the “Whites” that did build this civilization had nothing but contempt for their bottom dwelling “brethren”.
Sad! Hey Mr. Unz, why are twitter links not showing the videos?
Also I get a warning in my browser that “Attackers may be able to see the images you’re looking at on this site and trick you by modifying them” ????
Sounds bad!
Rip American Exceptionalism
Anti Lockdown Idiots Are Mad At The Wrong People
Why Neoliberal Capitalism Is A Failure
US Escalates Wars During Coronavirus
Must Be Communism
Nail on head. The Spanish flu was deadly. This isn’t.
Whitney hits another one out of the park. You are right, Mike.
TL:DR
Simple Answer: Yes
“watching 20-year-old women wearing masks out of doors is a pretty depressing sight.”
Boy, you said it! It’s astounding when you think of everything that’s been taken away from us. The birds and bees have been eradicated. No dating, no courtship, no physical attraction, no chance of meeting someone new. I guess all that sounds great to the de-populators like Gates.
I’m also trying to get my head around the prospect of an entire spring and summer in the United States when no one attends a baseball game of any kind, anywhere.
For nothing.
In some online discussions some were suggesting using “excess deaths” to see what effect the covid-19 disease is having and I thought that would be a reasonable approach as it gets past the deaths “with/from” issue.
Interestingly New York is 11,000 BELOW its expected and New Jersey is 8,000 ABOVE.
Florida: Expected 66,462 / Actual 68,427
Georgia: Expected 27,699 / Actual 27,161
Illinois: Expected 36,138 / Actual 37,870
Massachusetts: Expected 19,062 / Actual 21,800
Michigan: Expected 32,306 / Actual 35,598
New Jersey: Expected 24,686 / Actual 32,600
New York: Expected 50,319 / Actual 39,005
Oregon: Expected 12,028 / Actual 11,834
Pennsylvania: Expected 44,029 / Actual 37,383
Texas: Expected 60,408 / Actual 66,071
Washington: Expected 19,599 / Actual 19,270
Total: Expected 392,736 / Actual 397,019
Entire USA: Expected 937,834 / Actual 961,230
All 2020 deaths year to date are from this CDC page:
https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html
Click the state and then go through weeks 1 to 16 and then get the “Total Deaths” from the bottom right.
Florida: 199,385 yearly deaths (2015-18) expected average for 4 months = 66,462
http://www.flpublichealth.com/VSBOOK/pdf/2018/vscomp.pdf
Georgia: 83,098 yearly deaths (2017) expected average for 4 months = 27,699
https://www.statista.com/statistics/241581/births-and-deaths-in-the-us-by-state/
Illinois: 108,414 yearly deaths (2015-18) expected average for 4 months = 36,138
https://dph.illinois.gov/data-statistics/vital-statistics/death-statistics
Massachusetts: 57,185 yearly deaths (2014-17) expected average for 4 months = 19,062
https://www.mass.gov/lists/death-data
Michigan: 96,919 yearly deaths (2015-18) expected average for 4 months = 32,306
https://www.mdch.state.mi.us/pha/osr/deaths/causRScnty.asp
New Jersey: 74,057 yearly deaths (2015-2018) expected average for 4 months = 24,686
https://www-doh.state.nj.us/doh-shad/query/result/mort/MortStateICD10/Count.html
New York: 150,959 yearly deaths (2013-16) expected average for 4 months = 50,319
https://apps.health.ny.gov/public/tabvis/PHIG_Public/lcd/reports/#state
Oregon: 36,085 yearly deaths (2015-18) expected average for 4 months = 12,028
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/BIRTHDEATHCERTIFICATES/VITALSTATISTICS/ANNUALREPORTS/VOLUME2/Pages/index.aspx
Pennsylvania: 132,088 yearly deaths (2014-17) expected average for 4 months = 44,029
https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/HealthStatistics/VitalStatistics/DeathStatistics/Documents/Death_AgeSexRaceYear_PA_2013_2017.pdf
Texas: 181,226 yearly deaths (2012-15) expected average for 4 months = 60,408
https://dshs.texas.gov/chs/vstat/annrpts.shtm
Washington: 55,796 yearly deaths (2015-18) expected average for 4 months = 19,599
https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/422-099-2018-2010-VitalStatHighlights.pdf
Entire USA: 2,813,503 yearly deaths (2017) expected average for 4 months = 937,834
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_09-508.pdf
Oh noes! 00.005% dead in Texas! Shut. Down. Everything.
No, asshole, whites built America.
Whites built Western civilization.
One day….. mark my words……someone is going to shove that small hat right up your ass.
Relax. It’s just tonic water, bro.
I don’t know if the greatest but designed and planned by few at CDC and other places. Follow the money trail … this so called plandemic smells from a mile away from day one if you ask me.
https://gloria.tv/post/49tXhvW4y8Yd6n7A9tqdnXWYV
> “If you’re disappointed in Trump it’s because you expected him to reverse 72 years of anti White laws executive orders and judicial orders against Whites. He hasn’t helped Whites. The next president won’t help Whites.”
> “American Jews liberals and anti White racists created the covid hoax to prevent Trump from being re elected in November.”
I do not compute how you can posit these two points simultaneously. If they’re all anti-White, then why do they fight each other? What differences do they have? And why do you need to mention that they’re anti-White if you do believe that Trump is so also?
I’m Ukrainian. In November 2016, I was somewhat hyped about a President that would stave off non-White immigration from Mexico. At the same time, even then I did not understand the point of doing just that because that would have made civil war even less likely. So I was also confused why right-wingers did not vote for Hillary. Probably, because they’re cucks (see @the shadow who praises Kennedy for avoiding nuclear war in the Cuban crisis in 1962).
> Your kind did not build the European civilization that came to dominate the planet. In fact, there exists mountains of evidence that the “Whites” that did build this civilization had nothing but contempt for their bottom dwelling “brethren”.
How does the hierarchical nature of European monarchies of the 16-20th centuries (pre-1945) disprove the Aryan nature of said monarchies? And how did Aryans not build their own empires? The dominance of Europe began with Vasco da Gama in 1499.
> “No, asshole, whites built America.”
And the Whites have run it into the ground. Take some responsibility, bucko. Inb4 muh’ Jews.
> “Whites built Western civilization.”
But the first civilized peoples on the planet were the Sumerians and the Egyptians and the Elamites. And they were not Aryan.
> “One day….. mark my words……someone is going to shove that small hat right up your ass.”
What hat? Are you referring to the fedoras of American neo-Christians (so-called “athesists”)? Or to the sombrero of Mexican Amerindians?
I wish Campaign Trump never left. He knew how to handle leftist insanity. And you’re 100 on shitlibs, their two speeds are crazy and crazier.
“I read your entire post. Excellent thank you.”
From the post which is excellent:
A House of Representatives’ Bill H.R. 6666, the “COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone (‘TRACE’) Act” was introduced on May 1, incorporating what is considered the number of the beast in the Book of Revelation.
Looking back it looks like a planned op. Operation End Times
Some advice to my friends at UNZ from God’s word:
2 Chronicles 7:14
If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
EXACTLY!! Why do Americans ACCEPT to be PROGRAMMED by CNN???!
WHAT’S GOING ON WITH YOU, AMERICANS???b>
SIBEL EDMONDS on Altered Reality & The American Resistance:
https://www.newsbud.com/2020/05/19/cspn-covid-refugees-altered-reality-the-american-resistance/
“Jewry”? Really? When did Gates, Kochs, Bush Cartel, Clinton Cartel,Fauci, Cook, , Dorsey, UN, Tedros, ,Google,Fuckerberg ( self loathing atheist,Buffett,Birx, Soros( self loathing Nazi Atheist,IslamoFascists, Obama ,the Dhimmicrat Party Of Death ,Eu global elites qualify as “ Jewry”? They are the most anti-Semitic, godless , soulless psychopathic power hungry demons Who hate humanity.
I’m an American freedom loving patriot I’m also Jewish. And I will NEVER surrender to tyranny . Or a forced vaccination with a microchip. This is worse than Orwellian. It’s Mengelian. Never imagined anything like this even possible. Tantamount you’re voluntarily sewing a Yellow Star Of David to my own shirt while tattooing a number on my own wrist.
That we are even allowing these bastards to use the terms “ surveillance, tracking,shelter in place, social distancing, stay inside, wait fo the vaccine, temperature sensors, authorities, identification cards, ratting out your neighbors, allowing our cellular devices to track and share our data , our medical records, anybody we have crossed paths with, facial recognition and being denied the usage of common,, known therapeutics to treat a virus?
That people are actually excited to have their property seized? I don’t care what consulting adults do in their bedrooms or with whom, what their melanin content is or if they opt to abort their own gene pool out of existence within sane parameters without a penny of my tax dollars. But giving up my rights to free speech, privacy, bear arms,equal justice under the law, religious freedom, books, school choice, a free press, sovereign borders… Our government is spying on us, white flag events, violent brown shirt paid anarchists, imprisoning innocent citizens and freeing rapists, terrorists, pedophiles, rapists and a coup against our duly elected President who represents all things America… The rot and corruption that has permeated every faction of our government Uniparty Duplicitous Duopoly and Deep State is terrifying and the “ esteemed” GOP elected officials are doing NOTHING! In this admin,only Trump,his family, Ric Grenell , Giuliani Navarro are willing to stand up . Trump made terrible appointments based on terrible , insidious advisors.
Imagine if he’d opted for Sidney Powell, Jim Hanson, Kallstrom, Gaffney, Bartiromo, Charles Payne, Betsey McCaughey, Reaboi, Greenfield, Tammy Bruce, David Webb, Turchie,Pastor Scott,Lawrence Jones, Lara Logan, Atkisson, Levin… Imagine if we got rid of 95% of all of them and purged the entire toxic cesspool
The Chinese did not build the transcontinental railway alone. White men engineered surveyed and financed it and obtained the land. White men built about 3,000 miles of it. Chinese built about 700 miles of it.
Whatever you think of me, the fact is, every president since Truman has been against White interests.
Bringing up Asians and blacks and sneering at Whites doesn’t change the fact that every president since Truman has been against White interests.
It was the Spanish public health departments that informed the newspapers there was a new and dangerous influenza about
I notice you don’t tell me when there was a later one, and the sudden disappearance of the plague as a major medical fact is Britain is an interesting historical mystery. Some link it to the brown rat displacing the black rat. If you can’t tell me when it allegedly happened at a later date, it could be because your memory is inferior to mine. My own is pretty good.
Actually I am also pretty well-read, and was even prior to the Internet. For example my school library had a translation of Mein Kampf which I checked out and read. This was before there were campaigns against stocking the book (clue: I am no spring chicken). Unz links to it on this site presumably as a contribution to free speech, alternative info or something. I needed no such help in my schooldays. My main conclusion from the book was that Adolf hated Jews and was a rotten language stylist.
Just to help your education in the plague in 17th century London, my detail about the Catholic priest was taken from Henry Morse, Priest Of The Plague by Philip Caraman. Published in 1957 or thereabouts.
Regarding the Maunder Minimum, it has nothing to do with the Little Ice Age.
This is bad info.
Do you have any data or do you prefer to make false and easily disproved assertions?
Climate Change: Real – Fake & – Exaggerated? – Armstrong Economics
Are you an anti-vaxxer?
Don’t forget to get your flu shot every year. With any luck, you won’t get Alzheimer. I hope you don’t in any case. 🙂
I guess those who order others to commit 3rd degree murder for political advantage should also not be prosecuted. 🙁
Governor Cuomo Now Says Nobody Should Be Prosecuted For COVID Deaths Because of His Orders
The Tech Overlords are in bed with CCP China.
CCP China’s lead-by-example, Lockdown may go down as the most successful assault on their remaining obstacle to world domination.
my pet theory is that jealousy of Bill’s eternal rival, Steve Jobs
My own pet theory is that Steve Jobs, and many others who were “inconvenient”, was “cancered”. That is their favourite trick. It is so easy to do. Alpha and Beta rays do not penetrate – but they eventually lead to cancer when swallowed. Of course, there are chemicals that have a similar effect.
By now, everyone should be aware that killing Americans is quite acceptable.
Here are some “inconvenient” leaders of South American who were “cancered”. Funny thing is that it never seems to happen to Washington’s pets. Yasser Arafat was poisoned by Mossad.
Here is the BBC trying to downplay the numbers.
Hugo Chavez’s US ‘cancer plot’ put to the numbers test (BBC)
Here is a bit of reality:
The CIA has Attempted to Assassinate 50 Foreign Leaders Including Hugo Chavez
I take it you are younger than a boomer. Your risk of death from this virus is extremely low.
Totally agree Moi, Chinamerica is a disaster, has been since Lincoln’s assassination.
Ughhh, Spain had nothing to do with the Spanish flu, which was caused by a Meningitis vaccination program forced on American troops. Spreading of the so called flu started after they had been vaccinated and sent to fight a European war we had no business being involved in.
You can never find the cure for what ails you if you are fed a steady diet of lies and mis-information.
Just sayin’
Did a Vaccine Experiment on U.S. Soldiers Cause the “Spanish Flu”?
The 1918-19 bacterial vaccine experiment may have killed 50-100 million people
https://vaccineimpact.com/2018/did-military-experimental-vaccine-in-1918-kill-50-100-million-people-blamed-as-spanish-flu/
Hey MIKE WHITNEY, I’m sure you have noticed by now the UR comments section is filled with outright Marxist who have no patience for the truth, or any real science. Pseudo science pushed by the likes of the WHO, the CDC, Dr. Fauci, the Gates Foundation is the only thing many of the folks here will believe. As you have noticed, it is also connected to a deep hatred for Trump(not that I like the guy myself)and is just being used as another means to try and destroy him.
Anyhow, cheers from the country formerly known as America, which I now call the Bolshevik States of America.
From my point of view your article was excellent and filled with a great many obvious truths, which we are quickly learning is not to be accepted in a Covid1984 America.
Correct on all counts, except that selfish bastards ought to be required to support the children they conceive, unless they get a signed waiver from the interested human being.
Where does this inordinate love of the “whites” come from? I’ve forever battled the idiot white Boomers I’ve grown up with. They’re the morons who’ve made NBC Nightly News into a daily religious exercise for the progressive Bolsheviks and are now holed up in the basements of their homes in The Villages (Do they have basements?) telling the rest of us not to go outside.
Please don’t assign any particular virtue to any particular race. The percentage of thinking people in any random grouping is lower than the mortality rate of Covid19, no matter which race you’re talking about.
Sorry about the delay in replying.
First chance I have.
I suggest you research Prof. Valentina Kharkova and her work.
Her original paper came out around 2014 and there was plenty of discussion, comment and other at that time – which has continued.
Here is an example – note the date.
And this 2014….
https://informthepundits.wordpress.com/2014/10/17/sunspots-2014-big-sunspot-jump-harbinger-of-coming-cooling/
The other day NASA agreed that she was correct and we are headed into a GSM.
https://electroverse.net/professor-valentina-zharkova-breaks-her-silence-and-confirms-super-grand-solar-minimum/
https://electroverse.net/nasa-predicts-next-solar-cycle-will-be-lowest-in-200-years-dalton-minimum-levels-the-implications/
Many other scientists agree.
One of our best such scientists here in Britain is Piers Corbyn.
He calls the weather correctly, more than can be said for the Met office.
Many links for Piers on the internet and Facebook – which I do not do.
Just one I have picked at random
http://www.weatheraction.com/displayarticle.asp?a=839&c=5
There is so much now on the internet confirming the new Eddy minimum – if you are genuinely interested – if – its easy enough to find.
But if you are as negative as you seem to be – you can only lead a horse…………..
Bill Gates is NOT “the smartest guy in the room”. Bill Gates WAS “born with a silver spoon in his mouth” as his daddy was partner in one of Seattle, Washington’s most prestigious law firms.
Gates purchased an “operating system” from a REAL software developer, claimed it as his own, and had his daddy’s law firm craft a tight legal “licensing system”, which, for the longest time, required one to purchase computer “hardware” in order to obtain the “operating system”.
This one moved propelled Microsoft into becoming the most widely-used operating system on the planet. As IBM was looking for an “operating system” for its microcomputers at the time, things “fell into place” for Microsoft.
People such as Bill Gates think, that because of their “success”, they can “lord it over the masses” and (attempt to) decide what is good for the rest of us. It is no secret that Gates and others of his ilk would like to see the world population drastically reduced “by any means necessary”. Who decides?
We need to “nip this thing in the bud”…
One of the explanations for the disappearance of the plague has to do with DNA.
It is believed that some Brits had a natural genetic protection to the plague – and survived it.
These survivors then tended have children with similar genetics.
Outbreaks of the plague continued on and off for several centuries.
Each time it was the survivors who bred the next generation.
It has been surmised that it eventually achieved ‘herd immunity’.
Whether is is the whole story, I would think there were other factors but it seems to have certainly played a role.
Good link
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/02/black-death-left-mark-human-genome
And another interesting one….out of interest
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-mutant-genes-behind-the-black-death/
NBC and the rest of tv news and the msm is anti White. Any White who reads and watches nbc and other tv news is a traitor to the White race.
That’s nice. The fact still remains that the plague ravaged rural areas and small towns castles and farms orchards vegetable ranches poultry sheds and grain storage sheds were as full of flea ridden rats as the most crowded cities.
Ancient Sumerians and Egyptians were White.
And they did not speak Semitic languages.
You’re a Jew who thinks his superior intelligence and wisdom will convince we pro White commenters to hate the White race as much as liberals and Jews do.
We’ve been hammered with hatred of Whites all our lives. Your parroting academia media and government conventional wisdom just reinforces our resistance to your hatred of us White goyim.
Why, it is a global conspiracy to get rid of the Orange-utan (with due respect to apes), of course? Lol!
Anyway, Sweden chose not to lockdown, and now it is facing the brunt of it.
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/489103-sweden-covid19-care-home-deaths/
You deplorable lowlifes are not really too smart, are you? Good, as long as it rots the Great Satan from within, we need more of you.
This is not the flu. Apples and oranges not only because this is not the flu, but also because cultural norms and mores have changed. For example, in 1968 no one was using seat belts even though they clearly saved lives. Today, most everyone wears seat belts and millions of lives have been saved as a result and much unnecessary suffering has been mitigated.
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-woodstock-pandemic-1968/true-claim-woodstock-took-place-in-the-middle-of-a-pandemic-idUSKBN22J2MJ
Ancient Sumerians and Egyptians were White.
The most famous of Egyptian kings (pharaohs is an Arabian invention) was Ramses II. He had golden hair. He had an immense number of offspring. He was like a God and women fell all over him.
Of course, there were also Nubian and Libyan kings. But what do you expect of a country with a history thousands of years older than that of the Jews. 🙂
PVB —
Love your work! Looking forward to reading more in the future.
Thoroughly agree that there should be more telework and homeschooling. It shouldn’t take a pandemic, real or imagined, to adopt a policy that doesn’t harm productivity for many jobs and yields fewer vehicular accident fatalities and injuries, less air pollution, lower gas and toll and vehicle maintenance costs, and lower road/bridge maintenance costs.
For the teleworkers— perhaps half of white-collar workers? — the reduction or elimination of commuting provides more time for healthier, more enjoyable pursuits: time with family, exercising, reading, sleeping.
Also agree with you, Anon200, that more families will seriously consider homeschooling, and at least some families, hopefully, will adopt it.
As for businesses requiring close personal contact, there is NO valid “virus-related” reason for most people to stop using them, whether hair salons or casinos or bars or massage parlors. That is hysteria and cannot pass unchallenged. More than 80,000 people in the USA died of the flu (reported that far-right anti-government source known as the new york times), and there was rightly zero talk of destroying the economy, taking away more liberty, or staying six feet away from each other like terrified superstitious freaks.
As for international air travel, our family’s view is in no way affected by this phony crisis. My wife is from Asia and most of her family is still there, so we will keep visiting when we can financially afford to do so. As for long-haul domestic travel, we live in California and I have lots of family back home on the East Coast, and we will also keep flying to see them when we can financially afford it.
As for bringing some manufacturing back to the usa, it is long overdue, especially in areas critical to our people’s safety and physical health. Yet we don’t hear any specific proposals from either of establishment parties to just freeking get it done.
Some of the $500 billion handed to big banks and corporations could have funded the construction of publicly owned medical factories. These factories could manufacture our most commonly prescribed generic medicines, and our most commonly used medical devices, here at home. Good jobs for Americans and much less reliance on a fragile global supply chain that can be disrupted by war, hostile relations, actual or imagined pandemics, natural disasters, and so forth.
As a final thought, we may need mass civil disobedience if governors keep “ordering” the destruction of our economy and the regimentation and narrowing of our social lives. Whether the governors are ill-informed and advised or actually acting in bad faith makes no difference: we simply cannot afford to keep acting like slaves if we are to regain some of our liberty, standard of living, and normal healthy friendly human interaction.
If a second set of lockdowns is ordered because of an actual or alleged mutation of this virus — or the next worse-than-average virus to come along — we may need more than that. Specifically, sensible people who want to live as somewhat free, happy, striving human beings may choose to move their families, schools, churches, and small businesses to States that do not impose lockdowns next time around (and refuse to enforce any repeat federal lockdown).
It’s reasonable to consider both “pandemic” hysterics, as well as profiteering speculators like Gates, to be doing nothing to improve our lives. He is right to call for an end to the lockdowns. Now he should go get a useful job that doesn’t exploit people.
I am of the opinion that anyone who marries a foreigner who still wants to maintain strong ties with the homeland including frequent visits should just move there. Air traveling is a major source of pollution and global warming. A significant reduction in international travels will be a good thing for the world. Countries that over rely on international tourism now incl. Italy, Spain, France, Greece, US, all need to realign their economies and switch back to manufacturing and domestic consumption. The only international travels I support is one of intra-regional or intra-continental.
Covid-19 is a serious virus and wanting more social distancing to prevent its spread is not “superstition” but basic science. Especially since your wife is from Asia I would think you’d understand the role that social distancing plays in reducing the spread of the virus. Practically all Asian countries impose partial/total lockdowns to prevent its spread. If Trump had had the balls and brains to shut down all air travels to the US early on we’d be virus free.
I for one am grateful that I live in a state that was one that imposed early lockdowns. The trouble with states and communities that want their “freedom” and defy lockdowns is, infection and death rates will inevitably shoot up there, and these selfish clowns will continue to spread that virus to locked down regions so no one is ever free of this damn thing.
I am no fan of Gates. I think all his humanitarian efforts in Africa and India only end up making the world worse not better, as he created an army of surplus population who are incapable of being productive in the new knowledge based economy but only know how to consume, and his only answer is to import as many of them as possible to the Western world so they could take jobs, commit crimes, suck up welfare, so fuck you very much Bill Gates.
But I still think all the vilification of the man with regards to this pandemic is off base.
Are you a moron? Morons exist. They believe that transnational corporations have the welfare of their customers and of society in mind when in fact they are pursuing massive profits. They have managed to get lawmakers to pass legislation to stop lawsuits for damages being pursued through the courts. This would not be a problem were many vaccines not injurious to human health.
JEWS are running the west into the ground, shitdick.
Open borders, feminism, gay marriage, oxycontin, porn, diversity, affirmative action, refugees, marxism, socialism, political correctness, wars in the ME, etc.etc.etc., all come from JEWS.
If whites were in control of the west NONE of the destruction and degeneracy would be happening.
You’re a know nothing idiot.
“Are you an anti-vaxxer?”
I’m an anti-Vaseline -er.
I’m also anti-getting the shaft – er.
Especially Bill Gates’s shaft.
What I really hate, though, is wishful thinking in the realm of politics and public policy; and people who believe they are pro-science, but it is because they think science is magical.
Things to consider as you drive-by comment your way through life.
The lockdowns are all about power; raw, political power in the hands of unelected, unaccountable “do goodie” oligarchs who are determined to save humanity whether we like it or not.
———————————————
I beg to differ. The purpose of this whole ‘ConJob19’ was as a rationale to crash the economy and create an easy supply of electronic money to shore up the Federal Reserve Bank-Rothschild Cabal ponzi scheme. They had been desperately re-financing Banks in the overnight REPO market since September. Rather than go to Mnuching and Trump, hat in hand, they created a crisis- ‘ConJob19’- to crash the economy (which was going to happen anyways). They prevented a massive PR disaster and pushed the power envelope further. They need the latter to continue to implement their Jew World Order in which everyone is a mult-generational debt slave to Rothschild and the other pedophilic ‘elite’-satanic scum like Gates.
Rothschilds, Gates, Fauci and Dershowitz (‘you have no rights, take the shot goy’) have no respect for life. These people are all bottom feeding parasites. It is war. Either we begin to put these people on trial for crimes against humanity and executing them (they are simply too dangerous to keep around) or we condemn our progeny to permanent slavery. This is about the self-defense of humanity. Again, these people are clearly too dangerous and corrupt. Everyone responds to incentives and disincentives. We need to give our elites the proper disincentives to change their behaviour.
The alternate to this is not only a future of slavery but a future in which the official state religion will be the worship of Baal-Moloch and our children will be sacrificed to these entities openly. Pedophilia and bestiality will be legalized under such a regime. Freedom would become a distant dream.
Lockdowns have no medical/scientific basis. They are designed to reshape societies.
Richard Hatchett is the “brain” behind it:
“The Global Political Project Imposed on the Occasion of Covid-19”
https://www.voltairenet.org/article209808.html
“The Transformation of Societies on the Occasion of Covid-19 Heralds the Militarisation of Europe”
https://www.voltairenet.org/article209867.html
That said — doesn’t the POTUS have the power to end the Lockdowns?
Straw man time, dear? I didn’t say he was the smartest guy in the room. I simply stated the fact that he is not “illiterate”. There are numerous valid reasons to cut Bill down to size but claiming he is illiterate is not a winning tactic.
Bill Gates’ BASIC implementation was pretty solid. And your “REAL” software developer was sufficiently self-aware to name his creation QDOS: Quick and Dirty Operating System. It was crap when it was in hands of SCP and continued to be crap in hands of Microsoft. “REAL” software developers were working in IBM (oh yes), Xerox Parc, Sun Microsystems, and Apple Computer Inc.
Steve Job’s on the record — grep for it on YT — for being completely against “independent journalism” and stating that we should get our news from authoritative sources, such as The New York Times. He was in no way shape or form a threat to the establishment. He was establishment.
Adele Goldberg threw a hissy fit when Jobs and the rest of the Apple team showed up in Xerox Parc demanding to see all. Then East Coast corporate Xerox sent the executive command: “Show them everything.”
Get a clue.
The first meningitis vaccine was created in 1973. There was no meningitis vaccine in 1918. Perhaps you blame the flu on smallpox vaccine or SDS meds or
Go shovel the mud and pig manure out of your peasant shack in Ukraine Adunai
There was a serious out break of Plague in California in 1906. A shipload of Japanese immigrants were infected by the fleas on the ship’s rats on the trip to San Francisco. They were sick when they arrived. They were hospitalized.
But as per usual some of the rats left the ship, were bitten , died and the fleas jumped on the nearest person or animal. It’s still in Ca the chipmunks prairie dogs and squirrels have it. It can be cured with antibiotics if the Drs know the symptoms.
I believe the last Plague in Europe was in the 1830s in a Scandinavian country.
The answer to the question posed in your title is: YES!
I guess you need to be retired from academia to be a truthteller and a real scientist. Real scientists admit what they don’t know, don’t trust anyone and only draw conclusions from data not reputations.
Moderna = BS
Remdesivir + BS
Fauci = Corrupt
There has never been a successful vaccine created for any corona-virus including the common cold and there may never be a vaccine for Covid-19.
QED Lockdowns = stupid.
More here
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/05/19/rush-share-good-news-covid-19-drugs-is-undermining-science/
As I type this response, 98.6% of people are free of it now, and yet half the population stays at home counting their CARES ACT loot. The joke is on anyone who believes the #stayinsidesandafraid.gov routine. During 1969, the Hong Kong Flu raged in US killing 100,000+ and yet Woodstock happened; schools were open as usual; summer camp was crowded; the country’s industry and finance slogged on; the Vietnam War was on and no one thought much of the Shanghai Shivers at all.
I was a freshman in college and never heard anything about it.
That was around the time, though, when national pundit laureate Walter Lippmann came up with the notion that newly-elected Pres. Nixon might have to declare martial law to deal with the unrest in the inner cities. So ideas were germinating among (((those))) with a mind to exert control over the masses. “Manufacturing consent” I believe was Lippmann’s term, and it wasn’t to be accomplished through appeals to logic and right reason.
Au contraire mon ami:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2018/did-military-experimental-vaccine-in-1918-kill-50-100-million-people-blamed-as-spanish-flu/
“It was a common expression during the war that “more soldiers were killed by vaccine shots than by shots from enemy guns.”–E. McBean
https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/vaccines-caused-1918-spanish-flu-which-killed-millions/
When doing research, I find Wikipedia to be suspect at best. Dig a little deeper my friend, you will be amazed at the truths you uncover.
Cheers
P.S. A great book on vaccines is Elanor McBean’s The Poisoned Needle :
https://archive.org/details/1.ThePoisonedNeedle/page/n5/mode/2up
If you have lots of money, yes, you can tell political leaders what to do. This sort of thing has been going on for a very long time.
I am of the opinion that anyone who marries a foreigner
Not content with governments locking up people in their homes illegally, you now want to tell us who we can marry and how often we can travel by plane. It would not surprise me if you had a private jet and paid for escorts to come from Asia to give you pleasure.
What a pompous nincompoop!
Because all countries’ rulers are co-opted and go to the same colloquia/ symposia / fora organised by the same global elites.
Either the global elites are complete idiots and the lockdowns are indeed a disaster or the global elites pursued the goal of global disaster. In either case, the world should be rid of them. Since I don’t see that happening any time soon, I’m expecting things to get much worse before they get better. As a matter of fact, I don’t expect to live to see them get better.
You mean the Hebrews not the pale faced drifters that claim that piece of land belongs to them.
“In either case, the world should be rid of them.”
There it is. Exactly right. The only question is how.
Idiots or not they’ve won every round so far. I’m not even sure they’ve lost, or are starting to lose, their disinformation/propaganda war, even with the encouragement I get when I read posts such as yours.
Gates and the others have crossed the Rubicon with this one. They either win entirely or they get smashed into oblivion. They must know this. So now, whether through genius or idiocy they’ve entangled THE ENTIRE WORLD, they will be fighting no-holds-barred to see it through.
I just plain have not, in the longest time, seen a fighting spirit of any possible opposition to them. I can’t even remember the last time I heard a good heckler.
The following video is by Mark Levin and has long excerpts from a video of Dr. Daniel W. Erickson, a former emergency room physician who co-owns Accelerated Urgent Care in Bakersfield, CA. He says that when someone dies the doctors are being “pressured” to put Covid as the cause of death on the death certificate. In the excerpts he doesn’t say how pressured or by whom.
A Doctor on Covid
> “Ancient Sumerians and Egyptians were White.”
“And they did not speak Semitic languages.”
Not being Semitic does not equal being White. Being White does not equal being Aryan. Nether of the pre-Hittite civilizations of West Asia were either. The Sumerians’ demonym means “black-headed”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sumer#Name
(I’m not American, but in every nation outside your cursed continent, “black-headed” equals “black-haired”. Humans don’t actually have black heads, unless it’s the Negroes.)
> “You’re a Jew who thinks his superior intelligence and wisdom will convince we pro White commenters to hate the White race as much as liberals and Jews do.”
How can a White racist living in 2020 (Anno Hitleri 131) not hate the White race? Our race deserves nothing but scorn. Our race is perishing across the world!
> “We’ve been hammered with hatred of Whites all our lives. Your parroting academia media and government conventional wisdom just reinforces our resistance to your hatred of us White goyim.”
No. Westerners hate themselves for all the wrong reasons. Germans hate themselves for having murdered the Jews. Americans hate themselves for… treating the Negroes “badly”. A true American racist must hate the native American nation for not having killed the Negroes! And for not having killed the red-skinned Amerindian scourge!
> “The most famous of Egyptian kings (pharaohs is an Arabian invention) was Ramses II. He had golden hair.”
That may be fake news. Hair turns red when deteriorating in the Egyptian conditions. Or not.
> “He had an immense number of offspring. He was like a God and women fell all over him.”
Women are property in good nations. I know that they did not have Sharia in Ancient Egypt, but certainly nothing alike to the degenerate hypergamy ruling the West to-day.
> “Of course, there were also Nubian and Libyan kings.”
Libyans were depicted with a skin fairer than that of the Egyptians of the second half of the second millennium BCE.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Book_of_Gates
> “JEWS are running the west into the ground, shitdick.”
Why are Jews still alive if they had had no country of their own for centuries, for centuries having lived among Europeans?
> “Open borders, feminism, gay marriage, oxycontin, porn, diversity, affirmative action, refugees, marxism, socialism, political correctness, wars in the ME, etc.etc.etc., all come from JEWS.”
Why did Europeans buy into all that?
> “If whites were in control of the west NONE of the destruction and degeneracy would be happening.”
Wait, are you now saying the kings of Europe had no power? That Napoléon I was a puppet? That is delusional.
Your wikipedia articles confuse correlation with causation. You might as well claim Spanish flu was caused by young men wearing khaki colored clothing. Or young men practicing shooting rifles.
Correlation is not causation. There were periodic outbreaks in Kansas in 1912 and 1914. Epidemiologists note Haskell county Kansas is under one of the major migratory bird flight paths from China.
The 1912 1914 disease spread was minimal in Kansas because it was very rural and it was easy for the small towns to quarantine themselves.
Once more, correlation is not causation. The disease was suppressed in Kansas due to strict quarantine and population mostly living in isolated farms. When thousands of soldiers arrived a few caught the disease. Living in crowded barracks spread it.
I learned this information from books in the medical school library of UCLA when I worked there. I still have my UCLA library card.
What’s more reliable, a prestige med school library or anti vaccine nonsense on the internet.
Let’s bring back polio diphtheria scarlet fever smallpox typhoid typhus whooping cough rheumatic fever tuberculosis cholera yellow fever as well as measles mumps and chicken pox
Another Wikipedia researcher who believes correlation is causation.
Doesn’t Ukraine have any ancient history books? Or did the Jew bolsheviks burn every book so Ukrainians have to rely on largely false and elementary school level Wikipedia?
Your posts are all Jew talking points denigrating the White goyim of the world. It’s easy to recognize. It’s in every textbook from elementary to university and the same points are endlessly made in the anti White goyim media.
I’m waiting for you to post that Cleopatra was a black negro
Wikipedia, really
“Let’s bring back polio diphtheria scarlet fever smallpox typhoid typhus whooping cough rheumatic fever tuberculosis cholera yellow fever as well as measles mumps and chicken pox
Another Wikipedia researcher who believes correlation is causation.”
Another hysteric who doesn’t realize all medicines carry some sort of risk as well as reward and wishes to shame the cautious who have, through bitter experience, come to suspect the acceptable ratios of risk and reward have tilted in the wrong direction due to business considerations having nothing to do with health considerations.
Yeah, there are good vaccinations– blessings to humanity– but that doesn’t somehow mean all vaccinations applied in any old way are thereby going to be good and blessings to humanity in their turn. You might want to review some of the ways vaccination is contraindicated and some of the really bad disasters of vaccination.
I don’t really have an opinion on the origins of the Spanish Flu, BTW. I don’t intend to try to form one either. It is almost ridiculous to me we’re even arguing over that now, what with more than 100 years of progress in science and medical research as a much more reliable guide upon which to base our actions.
It’s the anti vaccine crew who are the hysterics
Anti vaxx began when a very few well educated high income parents with math tech husbands sought to excuse their kids for bad behavior by blaming the bad behavior not on genetics or upbringing but some sinister outside force.
At the same type upper middle class professionals realized that affirmative action in college admissions didn’t just affect the deplorable rednecks but White applicants from upper middle class liberal homes.
Thus the completely , totally , absolutely fake mental disease of autism was invented. It gave parents an enemy to blame for their kids bad behavior and bad grades. It gave White college applicants the affirmative action designation of disability to offset the discrimination against Whites. Plus a wonderful entry in the Oppression Olympics admission essay.
Add I’m an oppressed transsexual to disabled by autism and Banda bing Banda boom!!!! And every top 20 college in the country accepts the kid with a full scholarship.
Oh well, some people will believe anything, Anti vaxxers are just following the latest liberal fad, like vegan diets and solar panels
If “vaccines” are so “safe”, why are vaccine manufacturers and medical personnel shielded from lawsuits for adverse reactions to their “products”?
The CDC and the vaccination establishment must think parents are stupid…
When multiple vaccinations are administered to a child and the parents notice a “change” in the child’s behavior, demeanor or personality, they are automatically labeled as “uninformed”, “uneducated and misguided” and “unwilling to see the benefits of vaccination”.
It is true that not all children react the same way (or negatively) to vaccination, but there are many children who DO have negative (adverse) reactions. This happens to more than “just a few” children and has become epidemic in some areas.
In fact, childrens’ immune systems are not able to process the vaccines until they are four or five years of age. Vaccines are administered to near-newborns “to get the parents used to taking their children in for vaccinations”.
The causes of negative reactions may be thimerosol or just the fact that multiple vaccines are administered at one time for the “convenience of the medical professionals”.
It is FACT that infants’ and childrens’ little bodies may be “overloaded” by these multiple vaccination doses.
Scientific inquiry and investigation has been tainted with “funding” from various “special interest groups” and should ALWAYS be “taken with a grain of salt” and should always be investigated independently.
The days of pure scientific investigation without “taint” from some advocacy group are pretty much over.
FOLLOW THE MONEY…
Read my post. I didn’t write that vaccines are safe.
I wrote about the parents who began the anti vaxx hysterics.
It’s not true that suing the vaccine companies is prohibited. The law is written that parents and class action attorneys may only sue for proven negative affects. The plaintiffs can’t just make up a new disease that doesn’t exist and sue for it.
Your and your children can die of , or get sick and suffer with; polio smallpox diphtheria tuberculosis scarlet fever whooping cough yellow fever typhus typhoid cholera measles chickenpox and mumps if you wish.
But don’t infect others and other people’s children with the aforementioned diseases. Hope you get several of the diseases eradicated by vaccines.
I didn’t know wealthy Hilary voters liberal fad following Whole Foods shopping White women posted their latest liberal fads on UNZ
Your obviously extremely ignorant and uninformed. Your every post is the result of googling and posting a Wikipedia
Diamond princess cruise shows in closed environment but with social distancing with large number of elderly people infection rate is 19%
and asymptomatic is 18% of those infected .
( not known if any symptomatic was test negative )
Also showed that hygiene and social distancing reduced the rate of infection from 7 to less than 1 .
Now in hospital data , it is 17% who are test negative despite having symptoms .
Now the question comes do we need nation wide lockdown ?
Obviously social distancing makes sense ( as it did in Spanish flu )
That answer has to come from almost big % of testing ,( to have enough power and 95% confidence interval ) to gather infection rate , symptomatic rate , and morbidity and mortality rate .
The nobility didn’t even live in the cities. They lived on their autonomous estates in rural areas.
Royalty lived part time in the capital but never in other cities. There were centuries when kings didn’t live in the capitals. French royals lived in the Loire valley castles and later Versailles which had been a royal residence for centuries. English royals lived in palaces near London and spent half the year in other places.
The people who fled the cities weren’t nobility. They were commoners who had the means to leave. Or just packed a tote bag and set off on foot.
If you knew anything about rats you’d know they are more prevalent on farms than cities because there’s more food and less competition
/It’s not true that suing the vaccine companies is prohibited./
You are wrong, at least here in the united States. You cannot sue a vaccine manufacturer for damages cause by vaccines.
Manufacturers are shielded against all lawsuits for vaccine injuries.
In the united States the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program decides who gets compensated for vaccine injury. You cannot retain an attorney to go after the vaccine manufacturer, the medical profession, or the government which approved the vaccine.
The deck is stacked against parents who notice an almost immediate change, accompanied by a fever, and noticing that the child “is not the same”.
THAT makes it almost impossible to convince the committee of “professionals” who decide vaccine injury cases.
Money doesn’t just talk, it screams…
Bill Gates “daddy” lawyer crafted a scheme in which it was not possible to purchase the DOS or Windows “operating system” as a stand-alone product. One was forced to purchase “hardware” in order to get the “operating system”.
THAT was a brilliant stroke that assured Microsoft a major place in the “personal computer” market.
I stand by my statements. Bill Gates was no programmer. He was a “rich kid born with a silver spoon in his mouth”, nothing more.
You should read Gilad Atzmon’s https://www.unz.com/gatzmon/pilpul-for-beginners. There’s no point in arguing with someone whose pseudo sounds strangely similar to the Jews’ “My Lords” (note the plural) in the synagogue.