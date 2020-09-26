"Gates, Kissinger and Our Dystopian Future"

“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” George Orwell
Can we agree that there are two types of Covid-19?
The first type, is Covid-19 ,”The Virus”, which is a fairly mild infection that most people don’t even realize they’ve contracted. They remain either asymptomatic or have slight flu-like symptoms that go away after a week or so. A tiny sliver of the population– that are mainly-older, vulnerable people with underlying health conditions– can develop complications, become seriously ill and die. But, according to most analysis, the chances of dying from Covid are roughly between 1 in every 200 to 1 in every 1,000 people. (CDC-IFR- 0.26%) In other words, Covid is not the Spanish Flu, not the Black Plague and the Genocidal Planetary Killer Virus it was cracked up to be. It kills more people than the annual influenza, but not significantly more.
The second type of Covid-19, is Covid “The Political Contrivance” or, rather, CODENAME: Operation Virus Identification 20 19. This iteration of the Covid phenom relates to the manner in which a modestly-lethal respiratory pathogen has been inflated into a perennial public health crisis in order to implement economic and societal changes that would otherwise be impossible. This is the political side of Covid, which is much more difficult to define since it relates to the ambiguous agenda of powerful elites who are using the infection to conceal their real intentions. Many critics believe that Covid is a vehicle the Davos Crowd is using to launch their authoritarian New World Order. Others think it has more to do with Climate Change, that is, rather than build consensus among the world leaders for mandatory carbon reductions, global mandarins have simply imposed lockdowns that sharply reduce economic activity across-the-board. This, in fact, has lowered emissions significantly, but at great cost to most of humanity. Covid restrictions have triggered a sharp uptick in suicides, clinical depression, child abuse, domestic violence, alcoholism and drug abuse. The list goes on and on. Also, it has left economies everywhere in a shambles, increasing unemployment and homelessness exponentially, while setting the stage for massive famines in undeveloped countries around the world. Even so, key players in the Covid crisis– like mastermind Bill Gates– continue to marvel at impact these onerous restrictions have had on emissions. Take a look at this excerpt from a recent post at the Microsoft founder’s blog:
“You may have seen projections that, because economic activity has slowed down so much, the world will emit fewer greenhouse gases this year than last year. Although these projections are certainly true, their importance for the fight against climate change has been overstated.
Analysts disagree about how much emissions will go down this year, but the International Energy Agency puts the reduction around 8 percent. In real terms, that means we will release the equivalent of around 47 billion tons of carbon, instead of 51 billion.
That’s a meaningful reduction, and we would be in great shape if we could continue that rate of decrease every year. Unfortunately, we can’t.
Consider what it’s taking to achieve this 8 percent reduction. More than 600,000 people have died, and tens of millions are out of work. This April, car traffic was half what it was in April 2019. For months, air traffic virtually came to a halt.
To put it mildly, this is not a situation that anyone would want to continue. And yet we are still on track to emit 92 percent as much carbon as we did last year. What’s remarkable is not how much emissions will go down because of the pandemic, but how little.
In addition, these reductions are being achieved at, literally, the greatest possible cost.
To see why, let’s look at what it costs to avert a single ton of greenhouse gases. This figure—the cost per ton of carbon averted—is a tool that economists use to compare the expense of different carbon-reduction strategies. For example, if you have a technology that costs $1 million, and using it lets you avert the release of 10,000 tons of gas, you’re paying $100 per ton of carbon averted. In reality, $100 per ton would still be pretty expensive. But many economists think this price reflects the true cost of greenhouse gases to society, and it also happens to be a memorable round number that makes a good benchmark for discussions.
Now let’s treat the shutdown caused by COVID-19 as if it were a carbon-reduction strategy. Has closing off major parts of the economy avoided emissions at anything close to $100 per ton?
No. In the United States, according to data from the Rhodium Group, it comes to between $3,200 and $5,400 per ton. In the European Union, it’s roughly the same amount. In other words, the shutdown is reducing emissions at a cost between 32 and 54 times the $100 per ton that economists consider a reasonable price.
If you want to understand the kind of damage that climate change will inflict, look at COVID-19 and spread the pain out over a much longer period of time. The loss of life and economic misery caused by this pandemic are on par with what will happen regularly if we do not eliminate the world’s carbon emissions.” (“COVID-19 is awful. Climate change could be worse“, Gates Notes)
Isn’t it curious that Gates has spent so much time calculating the impact lockdowns have had on carbon emissions? And look at how precise his calculations are. These are not “back of the envelop” type computations, but a serious bit of number-crunching. He even takes the number of people who have died of Covid worldwide (600,000) and painstakingly compares it to the projected “global mortality rates” (“on an annualized basis”) of people who will die from “increases in global temperatures”.
Does it seem to you that Gates might have more than a passing interest in these estimations?? Does it look like he might be more than just a neutral observer impartially perusing the data?
Let me pose a theory here: In my opinion, Gates’ interest in these matters is not merely speculative curiosity. He and his fellow elites are conducting an elaborate science experiment in which we– mere mortals– are the lab rats. They are deliberately using the Covid-scare to conceal their real objective which is to prove beyond a doubt that curtailing emissions by shutting down vast swathes of the global economy will NOT stave off catastrophic climate change.
So, let’s just assume for the sake of argument that I’m right. Let’s assume that other elites read Gates report and agree with its conclusions. Then what?
This is where it gets interesting, because Gates doesn’t really answer that question, but his silence gives him away.
Let me explain: Gates says, “The relatively small decline in emissions this year makes one thing clear: We cannot get to zero emissions simply—or even mostly—by flying and driving less.”
Okay, so we cannot stop climate change by doing what we are doing now.
Then Gates says: “Let science and innovation lead the way….Any comprehensive response to climate change will have to tap into many different disciplines…. we’ll need biology, chemistry, physics, political science, economics, engineering, and other sciences.”
Right again, we’ll follow the science.
Gates then says: “It will take decades to develop and deploy all the clean-energy inventions we need.”
Okay, so we have to move fast to avoid tragedy.
Finally, Gates says: “Health advocates said for years that a pandemic was virtually inevitable. The world did not do enough to prepare, and now we are trying to make up for lost time. This is a cautionary tale for climate change, and it points us toward a better approach.”
Got that? So, on the one hand, Gates is saying ‘We must act fast and follow the science’, and on the other he is saying, ‘Shutting down the economy alone isn’t going to work.’
WTF? If it’s not going to work, then why bother? Why is Gates sending a mixed message?
Ahh, but there’s the rub. It’s not a mixed message and it is not a contradiction. What Gates is doing is leading the reader to draw the same conclusion that he has, (wink, wink) that is, if reducing economic activity isn’t going to work, then we have to find an entirely different solution, like reducing the size of the population. Isn’t that the only logical conclusion?
Yes, it is. So, the Great Lab Experiment of 2020 (Covid) has alot to do with population control; thinning the herd so our exalted Davos Overlords can ensure their blue-blooded offspring will have mild temps when they winter-over on their private islands in the Caribbean. But population control is just a small part of a much more ambitious plan to restructure the global economy, vaccinate everyone on the planet and dispose of those niggling civil liberties to which Americans have become so attached.
The elitist strategy has been dubbed the “Great Reset” which refers to the World Economic Forum’s Covid Action Platform, a program that aims at restructuring “economic and social foundations” in a way that best suits the interests of “stakeholder” capitalists. Here’s a clip from their press release:
“COVID-19 lockdowns may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying. There is good reason to worry: a sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s. But, while this outcome is likely, it is not unavoidable.
To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset” of capitalism…
The level of cooperation and ambition this implies is unprecedented. But it is not some impossible dream. In fact, one silver lining of the pandemic is that it has shown how quickly we can make radical changes to our lifestyles. Almost instantly, the crisis forced businesses and individuals to abandon practices long claimed to be essential, from frequent air travel to working in an office….
Clearly, the will to build a better society does exist. We must use it to secure the Great Reset that we so badly need. That will require stronger and more effective governments, though this does not imply an ideological push for bigger ones. And it will demand private-sector engagement every step of the way.” (“The World Economic Forum’s Covid Action Platform“, WEF)
If it sounds like our illustrious leaders want to remake society from the ground-up, it’s because that’s exactly what they have in mind. And they’re not even trying to hide their real intentions. They say quite bluntly: “the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.”
That sounds alot like marching orders to me and, indeed, that’s exactly what they are; orders.
But how do they intend to affect these dramatic and revolutionary changes?
Why Covid, of course. They’re going to use Covid to make fundamental changes to the existing system, including accelerating privatization (“stakeholder capitalism”), merging governments into a unified global regime, intensifying the elements of social control (via mass electronic surveillance, intrusive contact tracing, security checkpoints, lockdowns, internal passports, biometric IDs etc) and taking whatever steps are required to introduce a tyrannical Brave New World.
It’s all there in black and white, they’re not even trying to hide it. In their own words, the “Great Reset” depends on the Covid Action Platform, right? In order to “build a better society” we need to “make radical changes to our lifestyles” including reductions in “frequent air travel to working in an office”. So just forget that trip to Italy next year Mr. and Mrs. WorkerBee. Ain’t gonna happen. Bill Gates says, “No.” And get used to working from home, too, because we don’t want your dog-eared Capri spewing carbon into our pristine-blue skies.
The statement also makes clear that the obliteration of millions of jobs and small businesses was not an accidental casualty of the Covid lockdowns, but the planned demolition of business and workers these Mucky-mucks consider ‘non-essential’.
And as far as who will participate in this new blueprint for Capitalist Valhalla? Well, everyone of course. According to the authors: “Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed.”
There it is from the horse’s mouth: The glorious Biosecurity Slave State is emerging right before our very eyes and we just thought we were in another Great Depression rounded off with a pandemic.
So, when we talk about Covid the “Political Contrivance”, we’re actually referring to the vehicle that elites have settled on to transition the country from its present condition to a full-blown “lock-down” police state. Covid is the smokescreen that’s being used to conceal the maneuverings of filthy-rich powerbrokers who want to implement their Grand Plan for humanity. So, if everything feels chaotic and upside-down at the present time, don’t be alarmed; it’s all by design. The more muddled and turbulent the world becomes, the easier it is to get people to submit to moronic activities like wearing a diaper on your mouth every time you leave the house or standing 6 feet apart at the grocery store so invisible pathogens don’t climb up your pant-leg and bite you. Psychologists know that –in a topsy-turvy world where uncertainty prevails — people are more apt to follow the directives of affable blockheads, like Tony Fauci, even though they may be abandoning their last-claim to personal freedom in the process.
Looking back to April of 2020, we probably should have anticipated where all this was headed, after all, Mr. NWO himself, Henry Kissinger, announced what to expect in an op-ed he posted in the Wall Street Journal. Here’s what he said:
“The reality is the world will never be the same after the coronavirus. To argue now about the past only makes it harder to do what has to be done…”(NOTE– Is Kissinger clairvoyant? How did he know the “world would never be the same again”?)
“Enlightenment thinkers (argued) that the purpose of the legitimate state is to provide for the fundamental needs of the people… Individuals cannot secure these things on their own. The pandemic has prompted an anachronism, a revival of the walled city in an age when prosperity depends on global trade and movement of people.” (NOTE– In other words: Globalism is good, Nationalism is bad. The same refrain we’ve heard for the last 30 years.)
While the assault on human health (from Covid) will—hopefully—be temporary, the political and economic upheaval it has unleashed could last for generations. (NOTE–Another peek into Henry’s crystal ball, eh?) No country, not even the U.S., can in a purely national effort overcome the virus. Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program.” (“The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order”, Wall Street Journal)
As Kissinger clearly states, globalization is still alive and well among the Davos heavyweights who now see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put their plan into action. Parts of Australia and New Zealand are already under de-facto martial law while PM Boris Johnson is adding another 2,000 cops in London to enforce his goofy Covid mandates. Everywhere in the western world, freedom is collapsing faster than a corrugated lean-to in a Kansas tornado. Meanwhile in panic-stricken America, fainthearted proles continue to hide behind their sofas waiting for the faux-plague to pass. Do they even see the train-wreck just ahead? Author Gary D. Barnett summed it up like this:
“At this moment in time we are standing on a precipice with the state attempting to push us over the edge. Once over that edge, there will be no coming back. This is why if the people fight back in mass, and withhold all support from the governing demons, we can awaken from this nightmare, and regain normalcy.” (“The State’s Covid Response Is a Cancer for the Freedom of Humanity”, Gary D. Barnett, Lew Rockwell)
Bravo, Mr. Barnett. That says it all.
While Mike Whitney is on the right track, I think he is incorrect when he echoes other internet commentators that the end game of Operation COVID is population reduction.
Since World War II, global population has increased by 80 million each and every year. Of course, as the world population grew, from just over 2 billion at the end of World War 2 to almost 8 billion today, the annual percentage increase decreased since the annual 80 million was coming off of a bigger base population. Until this year, the annual increase in absolute numbers has always been 80 million.
Rich people often go to conferences and talk about wanting to control population, but that has never come close to happening. Only the Chinese and Japanese governments implemented effective population control programs. If the goal of the Bilderburg and Davos groups was to control or reduce world population, they have been startling ineffective in doing so. If COVID was about population control, they could have genetically engineered and release a virus that actually killed more than really unhealthy people, instead of restricting people’s freedoms over an overhyped (to be polite) virus.
The obvious conclusion is that this crowd has no interest in population control whatsoever. But they are concerned with reducing industrial activity and greenhouse gas emissions. And that is to be accomplished by keeping up population growth, but reducing the standard of living of everyone but the Davos crowd to medieval peasant levels. They want to keep their slaves, thank you very much. The plan is to get to a global population of 11 billion people but everyone but a few families has a diet of rice and beans.
The victims of this scheme, which is flat out evil, can enjoy one irony. While the lockdowns may have curbed greenhouse gas emissions, the worldwide temperature drop this year was only o.o1 degree Celsius (0.02 to 0.03 Farenheit). Yeah, it would have been more without the lockdowns, but all thisfor 0.01 degrees.
One issue is that greenhouse gas emissions are primarily caused by population growth itself, so turning everyone into third world peasants but having lots and lots of them won’t work. Poor people in India contribute a lot by just cutting down trees for cooking fires. The bigger issue is that since 2018, methane released from tundra and the Artic Ocean has started overtaking carbon as the main greenhouse gas. Which means the game is already over in terms of controlling greenhouse gasses. Its a matter of adjusting now, though granted a decrease in worldwide population would make the adjustment easier.
By the way, even with the old fashioned carbon emissions, closing all the mom and pop businesses and churches and forcing everyone to buy everything online and have it shipped to them is counter-productive.
I think what they want is control, simple as that. Both “Covid” and “global warming” are scams whose main purpose is to give more power to those who already have it, and less to others. It is about reducing or eliminating the (white) middle class and having just billions of brown paupers and a few rich and powerful in the elite.
You’re right that they don’t want population reduction, they want slaves (including sex slaves, children and teens too – Pasolini’s film Salò, disgusting as it is, might give you an idea of what they want).
They don’t care about the environment. They don’t care about diseases. They just care about control. They are evil psychopathic narcissists.
Sad thing is, most people are dumb as rocks and fall every time for the tales of these snake oil salesmen.
These days in Montreal there was a protest for “climate action”, “protection of migrants” and “BLM” – and of course with all the people wearing masks against “Covid”. A March of Zombies if there ever was one.
https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/montrealers-march-to-send-message-on-climate-inaction
In some ways I’m tempted to agree with Mike…except…from what I can see many leaders (Trump, Johnson, Modi, Bolsinario etc) & numerous (most ?) business people simply don’t give a fuck for the virus. They want to ignore it, & go back to business as usual as fast as possible. Their main strategy seems to be to “fiddle” around at the edges, to give some appearance of “caring” while allowing business to go as far as it can without total embarrassment to the government. BoJo is the poster boy for this: his covid rules are the classic “dog’s breakfast” — a hodge-podge of inconsistent & irrational rules which protect few but attempt to give the impression of government “care”. (the “rule of 6” & shutting pubs a bit earlier — oh, fuck off BoJo)
Of course it would be inappropriate to reference but generally “commenters”, and as appropriate to reference K. Barret (Santa [email protected]) on this matter. The author and yours truly give the impression of “making up as we go”, there must be a hint to both of you seeing shadows behind the morning fog. I guess the effort will be quickly dropped, since it is psychologically depressing and cognitively weighty both, thus not apt for public consumption. Nobody gets paid for writing up what is intuitively depressing to the pack. In the immediate, this article will have few comments, and be thus quite ignored by the readers. The few comments will not be very helpful as to completing bits of the puzzle.
It could be considered counterproductive to offer the service of public education, when the teachers have not thought the correlation between population, population density, quality versus quantity population variables, global versus local (immigration and emigration balance), speed and volume of transactions (economical, social and political, military) through in a best effort. Hence what seems to be the present phenomenon here. Yes there is some science behind “population”, human population, and it´s dynamics to be the next variable to throttle in all societal theories and practices. The elites (the few behind the scenes, and ever fewer out in the open (Gates, out of necessity, new practices need a face, and most politicians and public intellectuals must be not too interested since the psychological weight of the matter on the public is depressing and incomprehensible at best), are scared s***less at the prospect of immediate interests killing the host in the long term. There are balancing acts underway (Covid-Nato-immigration_yes-immigration_no-war-civil_disturbances-etc.) all intersecting at the point of insert: changing the human behavior energy wise a hundred percent from it´s volume per time today to the bottom, is still but a fraction of the efficiency to reduce the global population to half. Or, derivatives are larger then the net benefits of all historical and economical theories in the present at the present. …then there are tools, relatively new ones, as genetics, the biology of it, AI, to even ambition proportionality. Happy brewing!
These are just a few loose thoughts, I must encourage M. Whitney and eD to continue their effort courageously so I can learn what their angles of insight might lead into.
Nice bedtime story for the kids.
Here’s the latest from the CDC regarding survival rates.
https://tallahasseereports.com/2020/09/26/cdc-releases-updated-covid-19-fatality-rate-data/
CDC COVID-19 Survival Rates
Age 0-19 — 99.997%
Age 20-49 — 99.98%
Age 50-69 — 99.5%
Age 70+ — 94.6%
This is one giant political scam.
Watch this video for what the last 6 months have done to the climate.
There’s a surprise awaiting.
Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people
Henry Kissinger
The best way to predict the future is to invent it.
Alan Kay
The overlords, that the bulk of the population vote into positions of power, are now implementing a system to turn the average person into a feudal serf. Your democracy and voting and cheering for one dirtbag versus the other doesn’t matter. The end game has been determined and by playing their game YOU are helping make it happen.
The Covid rules already have destroyed huge amounts of food by limiting harvesting (see Ice Age Farmer) and destroying the existing food supply chains. The result will be food scarcity for the poorer nations and high food prices for the richer ones. Better stock up while there’s still time and before hoarding laws are initiated.
All you defenders of ‘government’ should be ashamed of yourselves for helping cause the destruction already unleashed by your trusted representatives and a future that’s looking ever more likely to be dystopian.
Bravo you fools.
Mr Whitney, I recommend you go study some climate history.
I wish I could agree with your observation that numerous or most business people don’t give a flip about the virus. I have witnessed our company owner go from a macho man, for the more than 20 years I’ve worked for him, to an absolute paranoid freak about this virus. Every week seems to bring some new policy for distancing, physical barriers, temperature-taking, etc. It is beyond weird.
History? You mean like Michael Mann’s facile and fraudulent ‘hockey-stick’? When history is deemed either ‘official’ or ‘conspiracy-theorist’ one knows that the entire subject (along with, it must be added, most of ‘science’) has been shoe-horned into a very narrow box marked ‘officially approved’. Why, then, might the rational and objective person have the slightest confidence in the various strands of ‘history’ that remain, once all that is regarded by officialdom as ‘inconvenient’ has been sent into the ‘memory hole’?
Everyone should study some climate history.
People would learn that CO2 lags the rise in temperature by about 800 years and therefore isn’t the cause of the warming.
They would also learn that interglacial periods, like the one we currently enjoy, last about 10,000 years on average and we are already about 1000 years past that average.
Magnetic pole excursions are accelerating and some are predicting a pole reversal.
NASA has stated we are now in solar cycle 25 that will be very weak and cycle 26 could be the start of an expected Grand Solar Minimum using known cycles in the climate record.
Would you care to add anything that people should know about?
Mikey, I’m really proud that you have finally named the Jews behind all this – Kissinger and Gates. Not before time. What ! Gates not Jewish ? He certainly looks like one.
Seriously, though, what’s their end game ? These oligopolists depend on a large middle class to enable them to have large profits. Collapsing the economy will collapse the middle class and their profits. Worst still, it will lead to social and political collapse. The result will be insurrection and civil war. The ability to enforce intellectual property rights, by which these clowns earn their money, will go. Their companies will shut. Yet, their lives will be in constant danger from violent groups.
It’s pretty clear that these people have not thought this through. They might flee, but where would they go ? One imagines that in Gates case, he might end up like the last Shah of Iran: shunned by his former friends and moving around from country to country, as the going got hotter ( and paying each country a lot of money for even a short stay ).
This is IMPORTANT WILL FED CREATED DIGITAL CURRENCY BECOME PART OF THE ELITIST ‘GREAT RESET’? Economic Policy Journal See also Lynette Zang: The Currency Reset is Here – youtube 2015 the IMF working paper – breaking below the zero bound – you’re saying that number eight is being pushed through right now … an 18 step process on how they will transition us to cashless and get us to volunteer with out them having to do anything….. https://www.coindesk.com/digital-dollar-reintroduced-by-us-lawmakers-in-latest-stimulus-bill No later than January 1, 2021, the Secretary shall offer all recipients of BOOST payments the option to receive their payments in digital dollar wallets,” Thursday’s bill read. The digital dollar idea first appeared in the original form of the “Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act” introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the “Financial Protections and Assistance for America’s Consumers, States, Businesses, and Vulnerable Populations Act” introduced by House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), envisioning a “FedAccount” system wherein the Federal Reserve – the U.S. central bank – would manage bank accounts for every resident, allowing it to directly deposit these payments. So we have COVID to introduce universal basic income and the FED digital Dollar ( but I do not necessarily agree gold and silver is the answer to the probem )[ also important to note under this system the privately owned by international bankers FED retains even more control of everything…. Get rid of the FED this money creating power should reside in the Treasury NOT THE FED…. ????.. IT’S / ITs all for free if you take the Mark of the Beast????? also remember do not take the vaccinations
Agree,
Eating grass for the price of steak is the new normal. Processed by the food industry, including the necessary supplements, please, to make the grass safe and idiot proofed.
Indeed, and twisting this in what you probably did not intend, the overhead of the middle class, including in media, in politics, as much as in production, is part of the sore throat of the few. “Derivatives growing bigger then the actual net benefits.” A new order, social, economical, militarily/policingly, is needed to convert the short term status quo into a long term rule of the elites in power. The few in the know are anxious, the life-cycle we live, they live, is at it´s term. The scenarios and if be solutions, all must pass the hurdle of a global approach, including global population variables and dynamics. External factors imposing on the human engineered societies impose, and disregard borders, nations, classes, races.
The Ice Age Farmer YouTube channel has had a lot of videos relating to food and how there’s all sorts of money flowing into phony food with the latest craze being ‘upcycled’ food. Guess what upcycled refers to?
There’s a real push to destroy normal farming and definitely livestock farming in favor of some crap that comes out of a lab (factory). They are now advertising cockroach milk as the new in thing to eat.
The plandemic has decimated the agriculture sector with not enough farm laborers to harvest crops as well as dairy and meat producers forced to destroy their herds because there was no market for their products with the meat packing plants shut down.
This whole thing is to destroy all small business in every segment and allowing the major corporations to buy up anything and everything they want with free money from the Fed. This is an organized well planned takeover.
They’re going to roll out some more permanent UBI to keep the masses from rioting while they complete their process. Then they’ll start to reduce the UBI and inflict the inevitable pain as the dollar heads south to trash status and then they’ll announce a new ‘money’.
These bastards aren’t done by a long shot.
The totality of your comment,
Many scenarios are possible, and there is a lot of improvisations going on. Not only Covid, not only the agro sector. You do intuitively feel what is up, sad most humans are beyond the pale… Many things can be said, what has changed is the strategy, it is now direct to the body shots, the financial scams are no longer, they never were in the long run, valid. The middle classes must somehow have been the decisive factor, too much overhead compared to net benefits for the few in power measurements, not dollars.
Thanks, keep your keen eye on what is coming up!
I guess I skipped over the part where Gates et al conclusively prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Anthropogenic Climate Change caused COVID-19 … or anything else for that matter.
Or the really super moronic requirements to maintain 5 or 6 feet separation while wearing a face mask. I think they throw darts at a list of assinine ideas to see which ones they’ll try each week, and then sit back and laugh at those who eat them up and at those few foolish enough to allow themselves to be beaten down by their enforcers.
I’ve got to hand it to the several thousand who took the beating in London yesterday, but next time they need to show up with 100k people chanting “We are the People” to really make a point in the style of Leipzig 1989.
Gates, Kissinger etc. etc. all need to die, of “natural causes” [eg lead “poisoning”], as soon as can be arranged, ‘seems to me. It’s called “self defense” BTW.
Regards, onebornfree
Excellent article. I believe the treachery of the so-called elites have no boundaries. Evil is their master and control of the populace is their aim. I also believe we need mass arrests of those that are using this virus as a cover for their agenda for the world.
While it is tempting to think that powerful moneybags are manipulating the whole worldwide reaction to this flu, methinks it could be a case of Hanlon’s razor.
“Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity”
So how many times have the criminal psycho elites tried their “time to take over the world” shtick for the past thousands of years and for some strange reason they never could? Because they are criminals. Because they are psychopaths. Because they are elites…but only in their own minds as they think they are gods. And speaking of God….ever hear of the Bible? There’s a passage in Ecclesiastes that pretty much sums it up: from Ecclesiastes 1:9–“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” (KJV) And what is the definition of insanity (for psychopaths are insane, right?)–doing the same thing (nothing new under the sun) over and over (that which is done is that which shall be done) expecting different results…. when the result is always the same. And I don’t give a crap how wealthy Gates is…he and his god Satan are not in control….God controls Satan (see Job Chapter Two) doncha know….and so does Christ (see Matthew Chapter Four). Dystopian future? Only if you want it that way and believe the nonsense that the elites are in control. With freedom comes responsibility…which most folks these days couldn’t handle with a ten foot pole; hence they’ll accept whatever slavery the elites think they’ll cajole the people to accept. Have fun with that. Turning oneself into a “wear a mask or else” Karen bully has consequences….do these idiots know how much their hatred will destroy them? When idiots become psychopaths…..
So some elite Narcissistic wack jobs who want to reduce world population for personal gain plan to administer a vaccine to most of the population of whom they want to eliminate!
What could go wrong LOL
I think it’s obvious- don’t take the vaccine, don’t give it to your kids, do whatever you can to avoid it.
Just a matter of how they plan to do it, they will need to infiltrate and gain access to the plant where it’s made and put in whatever substance that takes time to kill the host, maybe 5-10 years.
Can see it now “lessons need to learned” “we rushed it through without proper testing” “didn’t know long term risks” “ we didn’t know” “ there will be a full gov criminal enquiry” “ this must not happen again” blah blah blah
Totally agree and most of your post can be verified by the amount of world wide farmland, that the global corporations have been taking over in the past 25 years. Monsanto, Cargill, DuPont, John Deere, and others have either bribed their way into securing certain countries farmland, or have used regime change tactics in order to secure even more farmlands { Ukraine’s, Syria’s breadbasket etc. }. In Ukraine, Monsanto’s gmo corn is called AmeriKanski Kookarooza – and it’s easy to see the difference between the gmo vs the locally grown corn. Shall we talk about the takeover, of the world’s fresh water aquifers? = Same corporate game. Or the sabotage of the independent farms in all of the Americas. Russia and China has been watching for years, and are developing their plans to be fairly independent – time is running out. Thanks
Gates and Kissinger have absolutely no decisional power apart from sowing more chaos : no kind of world order can issue from what they think or do and they know it. Both practice a kind of black magic thriving on chaos increase only. Both characters also drive any state they supposedly serve to its end as a world power, like Churchill did with Britain. Israel’s interest is much more determinant as regards what America is about to do, as Israel is America’s very soul. Israel doesn’t want a New World Order but a whole world at war where they alone would enjoy peace as is written in all sacred texts telling about their manifest destiny. So what these two guys think is of no consequence.
Kissinger: “Enlightenment thinkers (argued) that the purpose of the legitimate state is to provide for the fundamental needs of the people… Individuals cannot secure these things on their own.[…] ”
That’s the lie right there, and should indicate his hatred for self-sufficient frontiersman actual-American libertarian types, who are indeed capable of securing their fundamental needs on their own. Higher order defense coordination capable of contending at the global level indeed requires something akin to a state, but HK is showing is bare ass here in godlike fantasy.
It shows HK doesn’t belong in the USA, never has.
It’s only recently I’ve come to reconsider the “Enlightenment”. I certainly appreciate the gifts of science, but I’m interested in a reevaluation that whole narrative. Rennaissance, scholasticism (I read some Boccacio in college but need to get back into the old sources), Romanticism (a reaction to the hyper-rationalism of the Enlightenment. I’ve seen assertions recently that there was always a satanic/luciferian core motivation embedded in the Enlightenment — fits pretty well with HK here and others I’ve known. Idk, weird stuff.
By continuing this nonsense about CO2 controlling the temperature of the planet, you have rendered your comment a total nonsense.
CO2 is only 0.4% of the atmosphere. In the oceans, there is dissolved CO2 that is 50 times greater than in the atmosphere. When the global temperature rises, some of the oceans’ CO2 is released – 600 years later. You have it all back-to-front and prove that you don’t know elementary physics.
That big shiny object in the sky is what controls the climate on earth. Currently, the sun is going into a quiet phase. That will lead to more cosmic rays entering our atmosphere, more cloud formation and consequently a lower temperature. When the crops start failing in Canada, the Midwest and Russia, there will be famines.
Canadian farmers warn they may ‘sit out the season’ unless government aid guaranteed (Apr 17, 2020)
Russia Cuts Off Wheat, Other Grain Exports (Apr 26, 2020)
The Real Climate Crisis Is Not Global Warming, It Is Cooling, And It May Have Already Started
In 1975, scientists were warning of Global Cooling. Now, those with the money are forcing them to change their tune.
Kissinger is thoroughly evil. I don’t like Gates’ plan. Neither do I like what the US is doing and has done for many decades: killing Asians and trying to break up Asia.
I agree that the world has to change its ways. China’s thinking seems far superior to that of the Jews, the USUKisrael Conspiracy, and the evil Kissinger. Forge links between all the countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa. The US should get in line, stop wasting money on weapons, stop trying to blockade the oceans, and get out of the way of Progress. Cease your ugly, failed experiment in Palestine. Build things, like you used to.
Japan’s government wants to increase its population! A vast propaganda campaign had most J people believing that the population was falling decades before it peaked. As yet another 100,000 people packed into Japan, a newspaper story said that at this rate, the last Japanese person would be born 500 and something years in the future.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=japanese+crowded+subway+photos&t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
The video is rubbish. Nine months of economic slowdown and this idiot thinks it proves the planet will cool down. He couldn’t possibly know that. He says no-one knew what he knows, but the (temporary) cooling effect of air pollution has been recognised since 9/11, since Pinatubo, since Krakatoa.
“Can we agree that there are two types of Covid-19?”
No.
“A tiny sliver of the population– that are mainly-older, vulnerable people with underlying health conditions– can develop complications, become seriously ill and die. But, according to most analysis, the chances of dying from Covid are roughly between 1 in every 200 to 1 in every 1,000 people. (CDC-IFR- 0.26%)”
Like this whitney fellow traveler:
COVID-DENIER Conspiracy theorist Trump supporter Tony Tenpenny who dismissed coronavirus as ‘socialist’ hoax is killed by disease
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1524290/conspiracy-theorist-trump-supporter-dismissed-coronavirus-socialist-hoax-killed/
“Tony Tenpenny, 57, a former councillor from Nashville, who had said the pandemic was part of a “socialist agenda” and had been over-exaggerated, died over the weekend as a result of complications from COVID-19.
The Republican often expressed his skepticism regarding coronavirus on social media and even had a Facebook post labeled as false information.
In a May 30 post, he claimed the virus had been made up as a means to make sure Trump did not get re-elected in the November election.”
Maybe whitney would care to back his mouth with his body and volunteer to be infected with covid-19 to prove the disease is only a threat to the old and ailing?
“Also, it has left economies everywhere in a shamble”
Not China’s economy, much to the chagrin of your neocon handlers, whitney.
While I’m no fan of gates, what whitney quoted from him is not the diabolical evil plot whitney’s paranoid and delusional description of it makes it out to be. As for kissinger, who cares what he says, he works for zionazia.
Once again whitney shows that the only thing worse than a neocon is a neocon who stopped taking their psych meds. But then again, this article wasn’t as bad as the bulk of his recent rantings about the democrats hiding under his bed, waiting for him to fall asleep so they could nick his bottle of viagra pills. ;-D
The Bible is an early written attempt at social engineering, written manipulation, con-texted by a large middle class (priests, pastors, monks, nuns…), and yes set up by what then could be considered “elites”, the ones that had the ambition to herd and farm the human ape, the naked (women), the agricultural machine (men). It includes an early portion of eugenics: “breed, breed, breed, we the elites will dupe them Christians”. So much can be said of the Koran (late to the game), and as far as you might interprete these human feats of collective strategizing differently, yes the Jewish take was slightly different as far as the apes considered. It seems a law of offer and demand, since now, slightly later in human history, science, politics, and do not forget economics, as much as alchemy still mine the same base instincts. That alone leaves room for the necessary deductions on the individual level, the adherents and the apostates, white noise is mostly what the humanoid produces.
The comment as a whole
Yes that is part of the solution, the frenetic searching for a new pathway is difficult on the “elites”. Maintain staying in power, while changing tack, it creates an evidenced contradiction. Capitalism if you want the factoid Western society called as such, Western Wheeling, is end of life cycle. The elites are cramped, and over-correct maybe, but then there is the time-line dictating: fast faster better. Crowing on a pile of dung, as consumer society in the West, as a bloated middle class contest, is out of order.
I guess the elites have to open some inroads for outlanders, outsiders, outliers, inventors, thinkerers, that are driven by originality, a zest for different and experiment, that are not attached to the status quo. They will have to open education to mine for these minds, create experimental environments, and lab-test their social engineering projects both by multiplying and scaling them down, use AI for intelligent purposes instead of polling, get a taste for risk again. This is not possible to be done by the skeleton anchoring the few thinkers on the strategy level in power circles, the elites again need to open up, capitalism did not select for original minds, strategists with overview. In ancient times (?) they called it decadence.
The only way you population controllers (baby killers) will be happy is if you are alone in the universe. Try finding food, then, Gatesy!
We need as many new births as God will send us. Our population is aging and dying. All the government statistics you use are faked. Every ruling class from Herod and his “kill all the male children under two years old” to Bill Gates and Joe Biden have this one thing in common, self hatred and fear of their own passage to the next world. They ought to fear it!
Thanks again for another interesting article Mr. Whitney.
I dislike Bill Gates as much or more than the next guy, primarily because I have known individuals screwed over by his rapacious business practices and theft of others IP, and I dislike his public persona as some sort of brilliant scientist or doctor instead of a rapacious business geek who made a fortune stealing the work of better men.
Be that as it may, I think Bill Gates is quite right that human overpopulation is a very dangerous problem for our species and the health of the planet. This is particularly true given the willingness of our elites to import the excess population of the Third World into previously stable Western Civilization nations such as much of Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Unless the West has a zero tolerance policy towards immigration from the unassimilable and fertile parts of the Third World, it will be destroyed given the continued reproductive practices of these irresponsible people once imported into the West.
So what is the solution? Tie any aid to the Third World with strict and mandatory birth control. Prevent children from dying of starvation but prevent further reproduction of the irresponsible mother of the starving child. We cannot continue to think that people should have a right to have as many children as they want and at the same time support their irresponsible behavior. This behavior affects us all and leads to great suffering. They have to grow up and so do we.
Gates is right about the problems of human overpopulation, but he cannot be trusted to solve the problem in an ethical manner.
Belief that your bibull is the font of wisdom is the problem, not the solution.
Federal judge blocks Trump’s effort to ban TikTok from US app stores
https://www.rt.com/usa/501873-tiktok-ban-court-injunction-trump/
” A US District judge has made an 11th hour intervention to block a federal government order prohibiting downloads of TikTok from app stores by American users.
US District Judge Carl Nichols issued a preliminary injunction, which would allow the popular app to still be on offer in Apple and Google stores, shortly before the ban was supposed to come into force on Sunday midnight. Earlier in the day, Nichols allowed a 90-minute hearing, where a lawyer representing TikTok made the case for it remaining available to users in the US.
Last week, a judge in California blocked a similar order ousting the WeChat app from American stores hours before it was supposed to take effect.”
What a bummer. Looks like your neocon handlers took a couple of hits, whitney. No doubt those judges were agents of The B.L.M.
Your statements are logical, but the sociopaths with the “will to rule” are not rational people.
They are ruled by emotion.
That is why their new cults are based on laughable premises and hilariously bizarre conclusions.
That is why there is no reasoning with the new cult followers.
At the end of the day, the only way to deal with cancel culture is to cancel the sociopaths’ culture–without apology and without mercy.
The Gates foundation was found to have covertly injected sterilisation drugs into young African women in Uganda to reduce their population, it was done under the cloak of vaccinating them against polio I think it was.
Now the same man wants to vaccinate the entire world or rather the western world against Covid-19 through force.
Will that vaccine also contain a sterilisation agent I wonder.
I could just as easily state “Never attribute to stupidity that which is adequately explained by malice”
Please note who were opposite the protesters; the street police.
The street police are useless as teats on a bull in their advertised capacity to ‘protect and serve’. This should be obvious to any thinking individual. They simply aren’t around when some thug decides to victimize an opportunistic target.
The street cop is the tip of the spear for the controllers. These are not engineers, doctors, scientists that decided to become ‘law enforcement’. These are the dregs of the society that like smashing heads. Defunding the street cop is an excellent idea, as it would remove these cretins as the protective screen their paymasters depend on.
We need forensics people, detectives, and those that actually perform a vital function, but the street cop has no value to the average citizen paying his salary and handsome retirement benefits while the street cop is usually the one to cause the outrage via their usual tactics.
If street cops were a thing of the past, the average citizen would demand to be allowed to be armed and become the new, for free, street cop, by the millions. Criminals wouldn’t know who is and isn’t armed, and any crime could be met by many bystanders that just happen to be in the area at the time. The current crop of sociopath controllers would lose their front line troops that actually work against the average persons best interests on a daily basis. What is there not to like about the idea of getting rid of the street cop?
It’s great, Dude! There’s nothing worse than the meat n Dairy enslavement. What WERE people thinking?! The future is vegan.
You got the wrong message. The planet will cool down because that’s the natural cycle that’s upon us.
And the US doesn’t belong in Hong Kong, China.
Please explain the CDC’s most recent survival statistics, which are:
Age 0-19 — 99.997%
Age 20-49 — 99.98%
Age 50-69 — 99.5%
Age 70+ — 94.6%
The virus is real enough, it’s just not the threat its made out to be.
Yes, I’ve noticed that both Bill and Melinda Gates look like Jews. Very suspicious.
Close Mike, but not quite. Per Koch’s Postulates, no one has even proven the existence of any C virus. What we have is a hoax and recounting of death causes and double counting death causes. Pneumonia deaths are all C virus deaths now. Deaths from other causes are also counted as C virus deaths if the doctor thinks the patient MAY have had some C virus symptoms, no tests required. The tests are all fake as there is no C virus to test for. They are merely testing for slight temperatures. So doctors claim anyone with a slight temperature, cold or fever, is a C virus patient, pure hoax and lies. The lockdowns are based on lies and bad policy, when did any society quarantine the healthy? When did any society quarantine healthy with the sick? It is pure insanity. Plus, masks are harmful, not helpful. So, we have multiple degrees of lying and insane policy. But then, we also have tons of Godlessness and crimes not being punished for decades. So, maybe God will let Gates play Thanos and kill off half of the population with poisonous vaccines.
The Devil called in RBG and it’s only a matter of time before he calls in Kissinger and eventually Soros too. I guess these servants of Satan on Earth think that they’ll live forever or they try to do as much evil as possible in their lives and the older they get, the more they try to fit in before their final dirtbath. Does Gates think that his billions are going to save him? Is he that delusional? Nothing surprises me about these people.
I like the speed limit analogy – 65 mph is reasonable, x many deaths per year acceptable. Like a total lockdown, the economy would come to a halt if the speed limit were 5 mph…
And I think Sweden is an example of what happens without draconian lock downs… like lowering the speed limit, we all arrive at the same place, only later.
There is a lot of farm ground the elite don’t own yet. This and all the sanctions will enable them to pick up all those acres for pennies on the dollar.
Didn’t that vaccine also give them polio?
Your dentition says you’re an omnivore. You do have canine meat eating teeth along with grass and grain crushing molars, don’t you?
You can try to deny your genetic makeup, but I’ll stick with what mother nature has intended me to eat, and that won’t be some lab grown crap.
Vegans are short on vitamin B12 and should take supplements to make up for that nutrient meat normally supplies. How do you square that failing of veganism with what nature intended?
While I gutteraly agree with those facts the actual virus is a ‘bat shit nasty’ one. The side affects can hit a young person twenty years later or an older person fatally 5 years later. So there’s the rub.
“The Great Reset” does and should remind the informed of Trump’s Global Trade Reset as branding.
Not to put too fine a point on it but the former is designed to derail the latter as Trump/Lighthizer, after three years of laying the predicate, at the end of last year were preparing to ‘reimagine’ (note: sarcasm intended) the WTO or exit it entirely.
Since Trump took the oath, a titanic struggle over the architecture of global trade has raged. Though you wouldn’t know it from the mainstream, even prestige, press. They, in compliance with global elites, have adhered to the decades old project of removing trade from the purview of not just nations but from any democratic input whatsoever.
This is the Manichean struggle, with Brexit coming by the end of the year, one way or the other, that led the Davos crowd to pull the pin.
There is no virus.
The whole thing has become a giant falsehood https://youtu.be/mw6kUrvn2Ek
No one can possibly know of what side effects this virus might or might not have tomorrow or decades from now.
Your reference to facts not in evidence means your ‘rub’ has no rub.
The CDC can’t really be trusted no matter which side of the divide they happen to fall on on any given day given they’ve been all over the place since this bogus event started. Coupled with the fact that they make money as an organization and that their members individually make money with the virus declaration actually makes all their statements suspect. I presented their latest bullshit to show that even they have to admit that this whole thing is a farce.
Agreed.
Also, there are studies (which the reader can find on the web) demonstrating that CO2 levels are the lowest in Earth history ever and that the atmospheric content was nearing the point where growing food crops would be nearly unsustainable, until the man made increase in C02 of the 1960’s started to slightly reverse the trend. True if that was the cause of the full increase. this can be confirmed with expert botanists and chemists.
Anyhow most of the Earth’s CO2 got locked up in Limestone rock (coral like) rock formations and petroleum and coal deposits since Cambrian epoch. The latter are all related to photosynthesi (solar energy) that is now locked up in hydrocarbons. Photosynthesis is the key life driver on the Earth’s surface.
So actually humans should find increased levels of CO2, still far below the Earth history norm, to be a blessing. Maybe the real motive for ridding a hydrocarbon based energy sources, is the scarcity issue, which is a provable scam, but the drive to depopulate the earth of the useless eaters as Darth Kissinger seeks.
Bill Gates is NOT my pet peeve. He may be your bete noir but I don’t see the point. A world of seven billion people and I am supposed to worry about the death of 700,000 souls (unless it’s a spiritual matter)… so please wake me up with a swift kick in the derrier when the death toll of covid reaches a cool seven hundred million, a full ten percent of the overpopulated earth!
All it takes is one Gavrilo Princip to make them claw their eyes out on live TV. Who’s it gonna be?
The side affects can hit a young person twenty years later or an older person fatally 5 years later. So there’s the rub.
It has not been with us long enough to demonstrate that. How then can anyone know what you assert?
There does appear to be a plan well underway to replace family owned farms with corporate pipelines for food-like industrial products serving as the Western world’s food for the masses, as Gates et al continue eating organic in private. If I’m not mistaken, drastically reducing or eliminating meat protein altogether is believed by the elites to be a cheap form physical and mental control. This will be especially the case with men, soon rendered nearly incapable of taking action against the elites–and that’s before levels of bahavior-modifying chemicals are maintained under the guise of virtually inefficacious bi-annual “Covid” vaccinations. Gates and Gavi have already apparently satisfied themselves with the effectiveness of sterilants in experiments on Africans and Indians. It’s also worth noting that Stephen Lendman has exposed Israel’s development of bio weapons, which development any reasonable person would assume has been extended to distribution through Covid vaccination.
My impression of the ramped up and forced depopulation of whites from California under the cover of lockdowns, taxes, and making the cities uninhabitable through homelessness and riots, is a plan similar to Israel’s turning the Ukraine into a Jewish agricultural plantation for the Reset and the coming Chinese-Israeli, world-hegemonic NWO. The NWO will almost certainly not come marching into town wearing Mao costumes under banners announcing its arrival, but through increasing numbers of transnational compliance regimes (which is effectively what the United States government is in relation to International Jewry), and not least by chemical control through Gavi.
As far as taking out the American population without dropping one bomb from the air, or at least one of the explosive or nuclear sort, it was argued in the USDA’s testimony before Congress in the aftermath of 9-11 that this country’s food supply, in particular beef, was only about one week deep and that catastrophe would result from its interruption. Although a few congressional aides showed up, as I recall, not one member of Congress showed up, possibly because they had not received instructions from Israel to do so. The threat was naturally posed as arising from al Queda when the real threat was from the same Israel that’d just done 9-11, considering they’d already taken over the Pentagon back then. It was Lt Col Karen K, I believe, who naively asked who the heck gave all these Israeli brass and civilians permission to walk in on any meeting taking place in the Pentagon. Presumably it’s worse today.
The more general USDA point, if I remember correctly all these years, is that of using livestock, poultry, and grain crop pandemics, with the conclusion such an attack would take out America’s food supply and bring this country to its knees faster and more surely than using dirty nukes in a few cities. The last of course remains on the table as the ultimate false flag blaming Iran and Russia, and may be the missing piece of the reset intended to cut our standard of living by half, if we’re so lucky.
Uk, Australia & the US all wanted to divorce China.
Serco – run by Winston Churchill’s Grandson, are repatriating foreigners while lockdowns are on. The US is going to Balkanise. The old “Anglosphere Federation” plan from 1880 is being resurrected. It was thwarted in 1880 by the R.Childs & when they tried to resurrect the plan again in the early 90’s, Soros went to Tony Blair & it got thwarted again.
This is operation “Take back the west”. We are divorcing the 3rd world. Canada & NZ are still under globalists control, we will sort them out later. This is the Re-emergence of the Anglo -Saxons. Believe it or not, that’s what is going on.
Many years ago, I read an article that claimed the British royal family only eats food grown on their properties. When they travel, they bring their food with them. They do not eat what they do not grow themselves.
I have no idea if this is true or not. It is interesting to note how long lived these pampered people are. Could they know something about eating clean nutritious food?
Look at what the average person considers food and drink – Doritos and Coca Cola. Is it any wonder the ‘elite’ think the rest of the world isn’t worth spit and there may actually be a plan to reduce the number of useless eaters?
The only thing I can fault eugenics for is the application of force to achieve its ends. I’d prefer to just cut off all the welfare recipients and stop all the give away programs that subsidize failure.
You’re probably right about the sociopath tag. Certainly, they’re completely deluded. Creating conditions for war when you have so much to lose is incredibly stupid, as Rasputin never said to Tsar Nicholas.
This is so absurdly stupid! Gates via his vaccine program has REDUCED infant mortality drastically. Don’t you idiots even read Sailer on your own website?
Isn’t that wonderful, more blacks being created because of Bill Gates, truly the greatest man ever.
Covid- is in total a farce, a scam, a lie and a psyop and the zionists are behind this scam and are doing it to destroy humanity, to see the truth about this scam go to thetruthseeker.co.uk, henrymakow.com, davidicke.com, globalresearch.ca, thedollarvigilante.com, etc..
Zionists are destroyers of nations and humanity, it is what they do, it is in their DNA.
Tony Tenpenny, 57, a former councillor from Nashville, who had said the pandemic was part of a “socialist agenda” and had been over-exaggerated, died over the weekend as a result of complications from COVID-19.
Big deal. One guy with a contrarian opinion dies and that proves that he was wrong?
What’s are the real chances of dying if you are infected with COVID-19? You’ll probably be surprised how low they are according to new numbers from the Center for Disease Control. We’ll state those numbers simply for those of you who aren’t crazy about math.
The CDC’s new estimate, for the first time, is broken down by age groups. Here is what the CDC calls its “current best estimate” of chances of dying from the virus if you get infected:
1 out of 34,000 for ages 0 to 19;
1 out of 5,000 for ages 20 to 49;
1 out of 200 for ages 50 to 69; and
1 out of 20 for ages 70 and up.
Here’s another way to look at the same numbers. If you get infected, your chances of surviving are as follows:
Age Group Probability of Survival
0-19: 99.997%
20-49: 99.98%
50-69: 99.5%
70+: 94.6%
I’m a conservative who wants non-interventionism, less globalization and less immigration (preferably zero), and I see things very differently.
For the life of me I can’t understand why self-proclaimed conservatives are so keen on getting things back to where they were, which they complained often as a world run by liberals. As far as I’m concern, a lot more good will come from this than bad. The most important is the decentralization of work and with it, the decongestion of cities. Remote work lessens the need for immigration. Less air travel lessens globalization. More parents will begin to embrace homeschooling thus lessening the power of our education establishment. More universities will go bankrupt as they lose students in particular full fee paying foreign students.
Our cities are bastions of liberalism. As more people move away from them to return closer to their kin in the center of the country, the power of cities will decline. All the protests esp. in (D) run cities in the West coast and NE will only hasten their own demise, which will be good for America.
Our current economy relies far too much on the service sector. Cities have become centers of excessive drinking, eating, gambling, night-clubbing, drug addiction, prostitution and all sorts of unseemly activities that led to our moral decline. The decline of these establishments and cities will lead to stronger families and a return to moral values.
Hello folks. Very good article. It reminds me ‘Phillip Dru, Administrator’, written by the effectively ruling potus in 1922, Colonel Mandell House, counselor of Pt Wilson. He was the real ruler of the usa.
His story will probably happen after the next election. It is not chaos that is to be seen, but the preparation of a long thought coup. Be prepared. DO not pretend to be surprised. It is dazzling clear. Good luck to us all in hell. Signed: A human being, but for how long? Humanly yours. AT.
I guess one of these kids is going to get renewable energy to work – and perpetual motion while he is at it. 🙂
World’s most fertile woman who had 44 children by 36 stopped from having more babies
That the virus is the result of the machinations the various posturing elites, convincing each other how important they are, may or may not be true.
What is true however is that, in the back of their minds, they think that, win or lose, they won’t be affected by the results if their efforts to ‘remake society’ backfire. They’re thinking that they’ll still have their houses, jets and yachts. They still think that they’ll go to ‘important meeting’ where people will listen while they say and do ‘important things’, their life of supposed privilege and power will continue.
They ought to read some history. If they were to do so, they’d see that time again people, the great unwashed, will only tolerate so much before they revolt and bring down or kill off their betters. Gates, Kissinger – how is he even still alive BTW? – and all the rest of the ‘World Improvers’ should take heed that it is oh-so-very-easy to be hoist by one’s own petard.
And if they don’t pay heed to that simple reality – sic transit gloria mundi – then like Nicolae Ceaușescu, to cite a relatively recent example, they’ll be smugly on top of the world one day only to be surprised when a few days later they’re put against a wall and shot.
Just a thought.
VicB3
This is exactly what is happening at my firm.
As the death numbers tail off to near-zero more ludicrous and onerous mask, temperature, and distancing policies are rolled out.
Bedtime story with facts, but it seems far too scary for you.
Sorry, I forgot to cite the guidestones of georgia and the first commandment written in the stone by unknown persons. If it were a joke, they would have told us who they are. Best wishes.
Roach paste.
We’re going to be eating roach paste on soy wafers for Kobe beef prices if the elite have their way.
Exactly. Gates’ vaccines and vitamins are a direct cause of population boom in Africa and India. African and Indian moms took all the vitamins and vaccines but not the birth control as they continue to give birth to their 7 or 14 babies. Instead of losing half their children to famine and disease as before, now they all survive to adulthood thanks to Gates.
Meanwhile, the incompetent and corrupt African and Indian governments naturally fail to provide jobs and education to this huge population boom, so Gates and his fellow elites push for more immigration from these places to the rich world: Africans to Europe (“Europe needs workers due to low birth rate”) and Indians to the US (“best and brightest”, “highly skilled”). If these emigrants really are all that capable Africa and India would be booming instead of poverty stricken. The rich world is now suffering the consequence of the Gates Foundations’ two decades of international meddling through “philanthropy”.
I’m not sure how anyone could conclude that Gates advocates for population control. If he is, he’s doing a lousy job of it.
Even more suspicious. Gates’ dad, Big Bill died earlier this month ( 14 September ) at the age of 94.
I don’t remember Steve Sailer doing an RIP, but I could be wrong.
He was huge – 6 foot 6 inches and powerfully built.
OK, Regression to the mean and all that. It would be highly likely that any offspring would be smaller than the parents. But Gates was 5 foot 9 inches and 11st – or 154 lbs as you septics call it. Also Big Bill looks acceptably Aryan, whilst Gates III looks ridiculously Ashkenazi.
2 possibilities spring to mind. Gates was the result of his mother’s adultery. Unlikely. Much more likely is that his biological father was a sperm donor. It’s been around since the 1920s. If Big Bill were sterile, then maybe that was the path they took.
Look at the father and son photos. I will say no more
Yet nobody says anything on the internet about this.
You are correct.
YOU are your own “first responder”.
Police only show up on the scene to take reports, “pick up the pieces”, and (possibly) jail the wrong person, especially in self-defense situations.
Not only that, police departments are organized gangs, little different than street gangs.
Many of today’s problems with American police departments started with the expansion of official “immunity” which has morphed into the almost complete “get out of jail free” card for rogue police officers.
In the united States, it is almost impossible to sue individual police officers for misbehavior and unconstitutional conduct. Plaintiffs must PROVE that the individual police officer violated his “civil-rights” and also be able to PROVE that the police officer KNEW that he was violating the plaintiff’s “civil-rights”-an almost impossible burden placed on the complainant.
More of today’s problems with American police is the criminalization of certain substances. Malum prohibitum is the legal concept used to criminalize certain substances (drugs).
The so-called “war on (some) drugs” is used as a feeder system for the criminal justice system. The courts have granted a “drug exception” to police with allows for unconstitutional behavior by police.
In the movie “Law Abiding Citizen” the principal antagonist (Gerard Butler playing Clyde Alexander Shelton) had the right idea in wanting to “tear the whole diseased temple down” on their heads. In my opinion, Gerard Butler was actually the protagonist in the film.
I believe one of the reasons we have seen such widespread, harsh gym lockdowns across the Western world is to physically weaken the male population’s ability to resist regime enforcers.
In many areas, commercial gyms have been totally shut, while the gyms at police precincts and other government installations have remained completely open the whole time.
Notice how many people agree with me and you.
Once you say get rid of street cops, most people’s brain stops functioning and goes into reaction mode. They absolutely know that street cops are definitely, without a doubt, needed to keep order. They won’t listen to an argument that counters their preconceived notion.
These are the same people that vote to keep the current system functioning even though they know deep down that the entire political class are sociopaths and criminals in multi thousand dollar suits.
You can’t fix stupid.
None of this would be possible with the rank and file enforcers- scolders and sadists– who always wanted power but were never industrious to attain it through their own agency.
The mask issue is their chance to bully and harass with impunity, and they lap it up like cream.
And it’s usually obese middle aged women AND blacks. Blacks wear masks while alone driving in their cars.
Could a more apt and ham fisted metaphor have been created than THE MASK when the American people are cancelled, doxxed and bankrupted for saying such truth bombs as:
Do you know anyone that’s died of the virus? I have.
I know many doctors and they seem to take the cautious approach. Future treatment may make the side affects less virulent but for the time being it doesn’t hurt to be careful. Right now caution is warranted with this bat shit crazy and nasty virus.
There is a reason why Monsanto viciously harasses and sues farmers who save their own seeds and replants them.
Don’t make this thing a legal issue smarty pants, talk to the doctors as I have.
Bill and Melinda Gates look like Jews
His wife is remarkably ugly. Why couldn’t a guy like that get himself an ordinary wife? He must have some sort of psychological hangups.
Here is Melinda Gates – a world renowned epidemiologist with a background in virology – telling us back in April what a dire future Africa faces due to this nothing virus. These psychopaths have no shame!
“The most important is the decentralization of work”.
I agree with an addendum: the localization of many rural economies. As the global supply chain breaks and de-linkage occurs, there may well be a renewal of local manufacture and the creation of many small factories and cottage industries, local food production, homeschooling or small academies, etc. I’m and old guy and live in Argentina alongside my son, dtr-in-law and three small grandchildren. We grow and raise an increasingly large percentage of our own food supply, my son (an engineer) has a water well drilling company and his wife is a photographer (baptisms, weddings, birthdays) who also has a sublimation printing business soon to expand into 3-d printing for fabrication of such things as auto parts, dental prostheses and much more. We’re in agreement that for folks like us, this apparent global formula for disaster and further centralization may backfire on its creators to a considerable degree and prove a blessing to those us just wanting to be left to our own devices. We “common folk” are far more resilient than our oppressors believe.
Do you know anyone that’s died of the virus? I have.
What effect does this have on the price of tea in China?
I know many doctors and they seem to take the cautious approach.
Good for them. That’s what they’re supposed to do.
Future treatment may make the side affects less virulent but for the time being it doesn’t hurt to be careful.
Scare mongering. What virulent side effects? Yes, some people get issues, so what? Look at the overall impact this virus has had, and its primary feature isn’t medical; it’s economic and social. The political class is using this plandemic to usher in all sorts of tyrannical measures for something that kills an infinitesimal fraction of the population. The annual flu has been as bad for decades. This time it’s different only in the fact that they hyped this bug to use it for their nefarious purposes. More people are going to die or have serious side effects from losing their jobs, homes, relationships, etc than any prophesied medical complications.
Right now caution is warranted with this bat shit crazy and nasty virus.
Total bullshit.
Sooo much DOOM PORN.
Idk where you guys live?
You people need to GTFO of NY,CA,PORTLAND,SEATTLE,CHICAGO…ETC. Sinking neofeudal cities.
In Austin, there are some homeless under the bridge. But 99% of people are living normal lives.
-Hispanics are building tons of Buildings/Stadium/Housing
-Young kids are working entry level office jobs, a few handfuls work the bars/whole foods and make $15 hr and pay $700 for rent.
-Plenty of H1-b Visas in the city (indians/asians) working their engineering job
-Tons and Tons of working white/Middle class in the suburbs making rent and paying their big truck payments, in consuntruction/trades
-Elites on the lake with their boats.
Go to a real city/State, with low taxes, and plenty of land to expand housing, and tons of construction jobs, worse comes to worse.
Serco are repatriating foreigners while lockdowns are on.
Who, what, where?
as Rasputin never said to Tsar Nicholas.
Rasputin worked to bring about peace. He got the Tsar to sack ministers who were pro-British. Rasputin was shot by a British Agent. There was previously another attempt on his life – also by the British.
This is a plausible scenario. The USA and the USD have reached their expiration date. They need to be defanged before something new and more authoritarian can arise.
You’re right this is all about control. They have created precedent and new levers of control that are beyond elected officials and judiciary. They dont just want slaves they want automatons that they can program. they want to control what people see, think, do and dont do. Full spectrum mind control, which smells very much like mk ultra. That painfully long and documented article on mk ultra that ron ran recently was a real eye opener but it makes unpleasant, nauseating reading, be forewarned.
The complete script is known as “cash crops”. Never met a farmer in Africa, S. America, the Balkans who could grasp the concept, freshly explained, in street crypto or not. Democracy works, it maintains a public governing system who´s actors are one IQ variant above the amnesia in the streets, or/and have an individual agenda (“careeer”). The real difference is between the Gates´s, the Brzezynsky´s and the public actors fed to the masses over the media sublimation. The middle classes in the public and private domain are just overhead, alas identical to the surplus population at the bottom.
, the veiled Muslim women must have inspired the gooks! Seems to be something of an insider joke. Base, it worked two millennia ago, works today.
Normalcy already collapsed thousands of years ago. The industrial revolution and its globalization brought the whole world into a state of instability and continual abnormality. The pre-Covid19 status quo was unsustainable and extremely unstable. The same for the whole 20th century. Trying to sustain an unsustainable status quo is futile, like trying to stop the flow of a river with your bare hands. A return to genuine normalcy, an end to anarchy, would require undoing the industrial revolution for starters.
All is well even if we are miserable, because we are nothing compared to all. Many of us have the good fortune of knowing God’s Grace. Thank you God in advance for destroying and humiliating the technocrat slavedrivers. Please protect us all from envying or resembling them, for that is the most miserable condition. Shalom.
Thank you for those numbers.
Whether those numbers are scary or not depends on your attitude toward death. I believe most people making a big deal out of this pandemic would not be surprised by your numbers necessarily, but would consider them terrifying.
To someone absolutely terrified of death, a 0.1% chance of dying looms incredibly large. Psychologist David Becker thinks our culture has a “denial of death” mindset, which is responsible for much of our pathologies.
To people who accept death as a natural part of life and see human life as part of something much larger, a 0.1% chance of dying is no big deal.
Put it this way. Some people’s attitude to death can be likened to seeing a spaceship with aliens hovering in the sky who want to kidnap you and subject you to the most unimaginable tortures for thousands of years. These tortures are so bad you can’t even describe them. You don’t even know what they are, you just know they are so terrible as to be beyond words.
At any moment these aliens might get you – in fact they are trying all the time. This terrible fate hangs over your head at all times. And you know in the end they will get you, and this indescribably bad thing will happen to you, and all you can do in the meantime is stave it off as much as possible.
Obviously, life will be a grim and joyless affair of staving off this unimaginably terrible fate. Every effort will be an attempt to control the environment so as to stop it from happening. Life will be sober and about hard work – there will be no time for enjoyment. No amount of control is enough and no amount of security is enough. The tiniest chance of the aliens getting you will seem too much to contemplate.
Some people, however, see that the aliens are really your friends, and just want to invite you up for a great dinner and the next stage in your existence. To people who see death that way, life is something to be enjoyed, because there is nothing to ultimately fear.
Our society, unfortunately, has become like the people in the first camp. Many traditional and religious societies were like the people in the second camp, but by no means all. The Puritans for instance were the prototype of the people in the first camp.
To have a healthy society, it would be useful to educate children that death is normal and natural, and not to be feared. This would alleviate many of the pathologies of our life.
But as long as we are a society that denies death, extreme fear of even minor threats are here to stay.
Excellent riposte, and I’m still laughing at this four-flusher Z-man’s insinuation that supposedly knowing someone who died from Covid conveys an authority to speak on the subject carrying greater weight than the straightforward facts of the matter and sound argument. I’ve come across this line enough times now to wonder if it wasn’t flogged by someone like Fredo on CNN for the sheeple to internalize through repetition.
There’s a reason you have a disclaimer next to your name numb nuts, now do everyone a favor and ‘off’ yourself.
I have noticed that your comments on all other articles are Short and Stingy, identical to a psychopathic and narcissistic response. It makes one think that you are the Know It All person. If so, let’s hear your take of all these things that Mike has explained in his article. We are anxiously waiting to hear from you.
Do me a favor, go to a bar, your favorite, at happy hour and eat, drink and have fun but make sure you stay there for at least 3 hours. Then take public transportation home all without a mask. Do it!
September 28, 2020 The Covid-19 Numbers Game: The “Second Wave” is Based on Fake Statistics
This article focusses on the “Numbers Game”. How statistics and “estimates” are used by politicians to justify the closure of the national economy and the derogation of fundamental civil rights.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-covid-19-numbers-game-the-second-wave-is-based-on-fake-statistics/5725003
Aug 14, 2020 Bill Gates : Reduce World Population With New Vaccines
In this Ted Talk, Bill Gates says CO2 causes ecosystem collapse, and top scientists tell him we have to get CO2 emissions down to zero. He then goes on to say that we need to reduce population, and we can use new vaccines to do that.
In Melbourne- they brought in a foreign army & had flights going all night out of a closed airport.
That’s what Serco does. They are in charge of ALL jails, medical operations, Repatriation services etc. it looks like the army came from the Phillipines.
These foreigners take up 3 quarters of our budget in the UK. They are only in our countries by subversion. We are done with them. Even lukashenko said “the west is up to something”. The Russians said “this has the Anglos written all over it” meaning Wuhan. Just you watch, we are becoming homogeneous countries once again. I know wuhan was real because to Chinese areas are on my train line & BEFORE wuhan was even on the news, the Chinese disappeared from the streets. It was so strange everyone talked about how the asians weren’t around. I also know they have recruited black cab drivers for their knowledge of London in the upcoming London lockdown. They are closing the m25 to lock them in. If you are white in a lockdown, don’t drink the water. Diversity is dead.
When the ex-Head of Pfizer Research states publicly that the “Pandemic” is OVER (whether there ever was one to begin with is another issue….) — you can be completely assured it is OVER.
He is one of “them” — when they can’t even keep their own from breaking ranks given the obvious fact that the 2nd Wave is nothing but a NWO HOAX….– As he states the numbers are all based on False Positive tests and lies — people need to clue into the fact that what Whitney is stating is what is up — the Davos “Elites” hate you and want you, if not dead, impoverished, shut up, and “quarantined” permanently — it’s painful to watch so very many people cheer this on out of Covid Cowardice and/or utter stupidity while dragging the rest of us along with them unfortunately….: https://www.globalresearch.ca/chief-science-officer-pfizer-says-second-wave-faked-false-positive-covid-tests-pandemic-over/5724753?fbclid=IwAR3X1YTievkTNgRy9xMJZvftFSgB3makMkCu6yYRY_LmOaYvgNeLexBtpWE
At least she took off her upside down Crucifix for these interviews: https://www.barnhardt.biz/2020/05/11/one-of-the-things-satanists-are-required-to-do-at-a-certain-point-of-advancement-is-to-start-openly-manifesting-their-satanism/
Her husband hired a well known Satanist “Artist” (good friends with Hillary Clinton and Podesta etc.) to be a Microsoft Company spokesman/ad person on Good Friday during the Pandemic — who would do this? Why?: https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/microsoft-releases-and-deletes-an-ad-with-elite-occultist-marina-abramovic/
Here’s the famous Satanic Artist/Microsoft spokeswoman with her buddy Lord Rothschild — the NWO head and world’s Richest Man (family controls Trillions thru its bankster enterprises….) — with their real boss calling them forth to crush the Peons…. (You have to be in a serious state of DENIAL not to get a wake up call as to who is actually behind the CVirus and NWO bs being inflicted on us — do they need to grow horns, and a tail to get people to clue in?): http://stateofthenation.co/?p=11727
Till your most recent post, I thought you were just ignorant; taking the MSM talking points as gospel.
Now I know you’re despicable for what you wish from your perspective.
There is no evidence that Rasputin worked to bring about “Peace” or sack ministers who were “pro-British”. There is absolutely no evidence that he was shot by a “British agent.”
Russia entered WWI to defend a country with which they had no defence treaty – Serbia. In tennis,it’s called an unforced error, in politics, it’s called a disaster. Britain had nothing to do with it. It is said that history repeats itself, but not exactly. The modern day comparison is the USA and Israel, a country with which America has no defence treaty. The comparison is apt. Russia encouraged Apis and his mates to assassinate whomsoever. Ultimately, they assassinated Franz Ferdinand, which provoked war with Austria-Hungary. Then Russian intervened, and this led to the end of Tsarist Russia. No doubt, Israel will lead to the end of the USA, given half a chance.
I find this very amusing coming from a man ( or is it a woman) who says how much she loves living in Banderite Kiev. I’m sure your neighbours think that Rasputin was excellent at discrediting Tsarist Russia and ultimately leading to the formation of an independent Ukraine. Not quite what you claim.
Hope to find time to read this! – is this referenced – from Sept 22 2020?
“the world may need to resort to lockdowns again – this time to tackle a climate emergency.”
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/radical-green-overhaul-to-avoid-climate-lockdown-by-mariana-mazzucato-2020-09
Our rulers have tasted undreamt of powers – we failed. Here comes more.
Proof that you’re a fake, phoney and a fraud who will talk the talk but won’t walk the walk. Ha!
How do they get countries like China, Russia, and Iran to cooperate with this agenda without war? Or is this going to be their excuse for the war that they were already planning?
I would do all those things yesterday, today and tomorrow if it were allowed by Comrade Newsome. I like your blog, I didn’t take you for the shit-in-their-pants paranoid type. I know some people that got it, said it was like a cold, if that. Which seems to the be the experience for the overwhelming majority of normal, relatively healthy people.
A million dead so far in the world is no small matter…Mikey.
Maybe to some extend polupulation control , but not totally.
https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/santa-surfing-nesaragesara-part-1-and-2-wednesday-pm-8-19-2020…………….this was oficialy signed by US presidents a dacade or so ago . Why we didn’t hear about it on the news?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9pUq3FXLaifk/…….Covid ’s-19 role is what wars rales used to be – lower life style and earning expectation , but with higher productivity says Dr Martin.
“Numb nuts”? I served as the fo for a recon team while your sort avoided service, as always. “Off myself”? Don’t you have the shoe on the wrong foot, “Z-man”? You’re not so clever inasmuch as you’re inadvertently revealing your shrink’s concerns about you own mental state. I also used to work on Wall Street with your sort, who’re pushovers in person, sort of like that Woody Allen scene in the subway car. How typical, too, that, being unable to answer my point, you revert to ad hominem insults you couldn’t back up if mommy bought you ten years lessons in Krav Maga. Everyone who reads your sort of empty bluster realizes that when challenged in person, you’d disappear up your own asshole if it were possible. Chutzpah from an obvious wanker like you is a dangerous ploy, asshole.
Correction: 1 million people have so far died while having tested positive for COVID-19, which doesn’t mean they died from COVID-19 itself. Most of the deceased had underlying conditions and the median age of the coronavirus victims in any given country is not that different from the life expectancy of the nation in question.
In fact I am pretty sure I contracted it back in February, ’twas nothing but a flu.
Building castles in the sky I see, ROFL 🤣
I know three people had covid and it was no big deal, and I suspect that I had it as well.
My lady friend had a stuffy nose and a slight headache, thought it was allergies, but test showed it was covid.
I had what I thought was a bad cold and lost my sense of taste and smell, which are symptoms of covid. It was pretty much the typical flu otherwise with sneezing and coughing.
The covid hoax is an IQ test that many people fail.
The idea that covid will kick in years later and kill you is just stupid and totally unsubstantiated. In any case there is no way to know at this point, so claiming it causes permanent damage is just more stupid fear mongering.
Covid is dangerous to the elderly with co-morbidities, and not dangerous to the rest of the population.
In any case Sweden did the right thing and everything I’ve read supports Sweden’s approach.
The lockdowns were NOT justified and have done more damage than the virus.
I am not paranoid and I don’t have a blog.
A childhood friend of mine got it and died. He might have had some preconditions, I do not know, but he was outwardly healthy and a cheerful guy and was gone in 72 hours and he was way under 70 years old where the risk is higher.
Z-man strikes again with another zinger he probably picked up at summer camp in the Catskills. You must be one absurd little man, rolling on the floor in laughter at making an ass out of yourself. Your shrink won’t approve, I’m sure.
Sweden has a higher rate than the other Scandenavian countries that did have quarentine.
Less free speech than in Nixon yrs.
A higher rate of what? Fellatio?
The “complete script” is two words, neither or both of which is a verb! Getoutahere!
Seven billion people in the world. One million die in six months. Only 6,999,000,000 people remain. Unless some idiot makes babies. My guess is that seven billion people will die in the next 100 years.
Mr. Kissinger: ”He dropped 3.7 million tons of bombs** between January 1969 and January 1973 – nearly twice the two million dropped on all of Europe and the Pacific in World War II. He secretly and illegally devastated villages throughout areas of Cambodia inhabited by a U.S. Embassy-estimated two million people; quadrupled the bombing of Laos and laid waste to the 700-year old civilization on the Plain of Jars; and struck civilian targets throughout North Vietnam – Haiphong harbor, dikes, cities, Bach Mai Hospital – which even Lyndon Johnson had avoided. His aerial slaughter helped kill, wound or make homeless an officially-estimated six million human beings**, mostly civilians who posed no threat whatsoever to U.S. national security and had committed no offense against it.”
(Emphasis is mine).
Excerpt from: Why Does America Media Continue to Honour Henry Kissinger?
On: https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-does-america-media-continue-to-honour-henry-kissinger/5332598
Sweden did better than some countries that locked down.
Their numbers are about in the middle.
In any case, they beat it and they didn’t wreck their economy like the rest of the western world.
Sweden got it over with while the rest of the west slowed it down but could not stop it. When lockdowns are lifted the virus simply spreads the way it was going to anyway.
You still don’t get the scam. The lockdown was NOT supposed to stop the virus. The lockdown was supposed to keep hospitals from being slammed. Except for NY, there were no hospitals slammed anywhere. And while hospitals all over were EMPTY, people died because they were not treated for cancer and heart attacks and other issues.
The covid hoax is an intelligence test that many people have failed. It’s so OBVIOUSLY a scam at this point you have to be extraordinarily dense to still believe in the hoax.
Even the lying CDC admitted that 94% of the “covid deaths” were not FROM covid….only 6% were actually CAUSED by covid. The death numbers are insanely inflated because hospitals were given a financial incentive to label each and every death as “covid.” $13,000 a pop.
The most revealing number is the number of total deaths year to year has NOT increased this year, which makes it obvious that covid really hasn’t had much of a real impact at all.
Note also that the media claims that rioting and looting doesn’t spread covid, funerals for dead negroes do not spread covid, abortion clinics do not spread covid….but going to church DEFINITELY spreads covid and Trump rallies are the most super-spreader events of all.
It’s just more jewing.
covid is marxism applied to medicine and politics.
You missed this?: https://www.globalresearch.ca/mass-sterilization-kenyan-doctors-find-anti-fertility-agent-un-tetanus-vaccine-2/5678295
You missed this?: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2908963/Judges-demand-answers-children-die-controversial-cancer-vaccine-trial-India.html
Missed this too?: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/the-bill-gates-effect-whos-dtp-vaccine-kills-more-children-in-africa-than-the-diseases-it-targets/
This?: https://www.dailywire.com/news/whos-racists-bill-gates-spending-18-million-paul-bois I could go on and on….
Gates has come out strongly anti-Population, he doesn’t hide it — there is zero evidence supporting what you claim — maybe he has some PR that you read but the facts don’t support your statements — he has stated that his work is to decrease population and vaccines are part of that — read the headline at least: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/climate-and-people/gates-warns-turning-point-africa-population-booms/
I see comments like yours as to Gates constantly — but the facts on the ground and what he is actually doing don’t support your comments or others of the same nature — Gates is into Eugenics and de-population — if he wasn’t he would be concerned with clean water and food and things that are really needed by these poor populations — not the endless pumping of vaccines into people many times for diseases that are barely existent prior to his showing up and always for some profit set up….– Gates Family Trust OWNS half of his Foundation — the other half funds investments that pump money his way thereby — since he started his very well publicized “giving” he has doubled his wealth — he has great PR and it is reported has poured at least $220 Million into the Mainslime Media — BBC, ABC etc. — buying them off and they all worship him accordingly — he’s invested heavily in Monsanto, no friend of the natives in these underdeveloped countries (or anyone else….) their no seed seeds have caused mass suicides in India of subsistence Farmers, do some research?…. — If you want to actually get to know him? This is good as to him and well documented: https://www.corbettreport.com/meetgates/
The curves of population, energy and food feed back on each other. They will flatten with or without new well made plans.
The old plans of industry and thrift will work well for those that follow them.
Per vote taken, Bill first.
For both vaxine and reduction.
Way to go, Bill.
People die all the time from many different things — due to the Hospitals being completely taken over by this CVirus Agenda many people have died because they could not get access or treatment of various serious conditions — they don’t count for much for some reason because all that matters is the CVirus? It’s insane.
The survival rate of this CVirus is over 99% (people with 2 serious co-morbidities are most in danger of being fatalities)– yes it is terrible the ChiComs spread it all over regardless of where it originally came from, most likely other NWO creeps who brought it there from the USA and Canada when orders came down to stop the program in the USA… — but the facts don’t support your type of attitude as to it — I had the Bird Flu thing in 2007 for nearly 4 months and it was insanely nasty — many died — nobody cared because it wasn’t political and part of an Agenda to inflict a “New Normal”– you got rest and dealt with it the best you could and recovered or didn’t– you didn’t claim those not infected were “killing Grandma” and wish death on others —
People who see the facts of what is going on don’t want to “kill Grandma” or anyone else — they just don’t have any interest in living under what the Davos crowd — Rockefeller Foundation/Gates Foundation and their allied lackeys and “Experts”/plague of NWO Faucis — obviously intend to inflict on us thru this well planned out and “gamed” overlaid hoax on top a real illness — being a slave with no rights under continuing Medical Martial Law as we are seeing is the real goal of this NWO Agenda fulfillment project and if they win it will present a reality far worse than anything this CVirus actually inflicted this year….At this point I can’t believe people are ignorant as to what is up — I’ve come to believe a good number are actually in on it and think the NWO outcome will benefit them — including some posting here unfortunately….
A beard for Bill.
The irrational Left will only call for population control of Euro-whites.
The fact is that the Left’s beloved, unproductive, low IQ blacks & browns are ones over populating the world.
The crazier the rules are–and the more severe the penalties there are for disobeying them and speaking out against them–the more power the elites have over you.
That is their game–they want to force you to act like a stupid clown–and talk like one as well.
A great example was an interview years ago of a family in North Korea. The husband and father kept repeating over and over and over the same thing–“The great leader protects us. The great leader protects us.”
Of course he was speaking the truth–for the “great leader” could have he and his family executed for any reason in a matter of minutes.
The price of “protection” was total and complete conformity and obedience.
What if their goal wasn’t to reduce the entire population, but only certain segments? Replacement Migration isn’t a term that conspiracy theorists made up. How close do you suppose the correlation is between the decline in white birth rates and things like”straight white male” and “whiteness” becoming pejoratives in modern context?
Why no link to cdc so people can see the context from where those figures were derived?
Approximately 7 million people in the usa have been diagnosed with c-19 and approx 200k have died from it. That works out to 1 in 35 who get it die from it, or about 3%.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/usa
Why no link so people can see the context from where those figures were derived?
imho by inserting HIV in Corona by “Gain Of Function” research they were looking just to make a serious bioweapon. And the giveaway is the reaction out of any proportion in lockdowns and hysteria, that is, they are still following the plot even if their bioweapon was a pathetic dud.
There is absolutely no evidence that he was shot by a “British agent.”
And the British did not try to assassinate him in 1914. 🙂
There are good reasons why some in the Russian Orthodox Church have tried to turn Rasputin into a saint. But of course you would prefer to ignore all of that. The Russians have all the real data – you can be sure of that.
Suggested reading:
“The Secret Origins of the First World War. (2014)”
There are plenty of references to original sources in this book.
To have a healthy society, it would be useful to educate children that death is normal and natural, and not to be feared.
I agree completely. I have had the fortune or misfortune to be confronted by the possibility of an early death – as a kid when they had no real treatments for typhoid fever, and a high-speed head on collision with a truck. I am sure these events encouraged me to enjoy life more.
I am all for people in your first camp locking themselves up and wearing diapers. I smile at such young people when I see them in the street. I feel sorry for the elderly who have been fooled into thinking that these things are good for them.
However, I think that those who think that they are at great risk should not prevent those who know that they are at no risk from getting on with their lives. That is tyranny.
Those in government employment and those who have office jobs that can be performed remotely think that they are isolated from the economic effects. However, politicians need taxes and the middle classes need people who do physical jobs. They are being extremely short-sighted.
I believe that if the income of politicians who impose these sanctions were stopped, lockdowns would never have taken place. These politicians are criminals. There is no other way of describing them.
Climate change blah blah carbon blah blah greenhouse blah blah.
The arctic is losing ice. The antarctic is gaining ice. Primary school cosmology.
Follow link and be astounded by the simplicity of the mechanism involved.
https://greenpets.co.za/index.php/en/51-greenpets-natural-happiness/natural-living/biome/202-warmer-snow
I included a less useful link in a recent Reply to @eD. This is the full article, with diagrammes, explaining the biggest driver of climate change. Simple enough to explain to a 5-year old, precise enough to counter any liberal professor of bullshitology.
https://greenpets.co.za/index.php/en/2-greenpets-natural-happiness/136-climate-change
Reductions around 8 percent, and quite amazingly, not a hint of any effect on atmospheric CO2 in the data from the celebrated Keeling monitoring station at Mauna Loa. It’s the data from stations like this around the world that led us to believe that industrial emissions of CO2 were going to send the world into a runaway greenhouse effect and lead us all to burn to death in 800 degree temperatures as are found on Venus. Or at least drown Mr. Obama’s newly purchased $14 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. But researchers have been looking for an effect for months now, and as I say, not even a hint of any effect.
The Michael Manns and Al Gores of the world would have us believe the shutdown just hasn’t gone on long enough — that we have to extend it another 16 gazillion quarters or so before we will see the effect they have been predicting. It’s at least just as likely, however, that industrial emissions are not the prime driver of rising CO2 levels. As some commenters have noted here, it could just be the 800 year lag from warming temperatures in the Medieval Warm Period. Or it could be other human activities such as burning tropical rainforests and oxidizing soils through intensive farming practices. Certainly the OCO-2 satellite (Orbiting Carbon Observatory), launched in 2014, seemed to show that the biggest emissions were coming from the tropics and not from the big industrial centers of Europe and North America. At least it did before they stopped giving us the results from it, and not of course because they conflicted with the narrative./s
Meanwhile the Earth is greening substantially from all the additional CO2. We seem to have added pretty much an entire continent’s worth of growing area in the past 60 years or so. It’s also becoming clear that the earth’s oceans that make us a water world are the cause of emergent effects like thunderstorms that increase our albedo when things start to warm up, and by negative feedback make that runaway greenhouse effect most unlikely.
I gave the link elsewhere previously.
https://tallahasseereports.com/2020/09/26/cdc-releases-updated-covid-19-fatality-rate-data/
The gov’t statistics are not to be believed in either direction, good or bad. Since hospitals are getting (I believe) $39,000 for anything they label Covid and only $13,000 for everything else, do you think the numbers may be slightly skewed in the favor of the most money to be gained?
The PCR test is completely inappropriate in the way it’s being used according to the man who invented it, so all the positives and negatives are bullshit.
Since gov’t is making hydroxychloroquine and other treatments near impossible to use, gov’t is essentially murdering sick people. Does murder count towards the virus death statistics?
The virus is real enough, but the hype surrounding it and the mendacity involved in every report means no one KNOWS what the actual truth is. It should be obvious, however, that it’s not the equal to the Spanish Flu or the Black Death. The reaction to the virus is infinitely worse than the virus itself, thanks to the swine in gov’t.
Why no link so people can see the context from where those figures were derived?
COVID-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios (updated September 10, 2020)
“Table 2. Parameter Values Common to the Five COVID-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios”
You need a knowledge of math to derive the figures I presented. The CDC has done a great job of masking this reality.
“Mean ratio of estimated infections to reported case counts, Overall (range) – 6 to 24”
“Percent that die among those hospitalized. Includes both non-ICU and ICU admissions –
18-49 years: 2.4%
50-64 years: 10.0%
≥65 years: 26.6%”
Table one shows different scenarios for ratio of those infected to those who die.
“Infection Fatality Ratio†
0-19 years: 0.00002
20-49 years: 0.00007
50-69 years: 0.0025
70+ years: 0.028
0-19 years: 0.0001
20-49 years: 0.0003
50-69 years: 0.010
70+ years: 0.093
0-19 years: 0.00003
20-49 years: 0.0002
50-69 years: 0.005
70+ years: 0.054”
Even in the CDC’s worst case scenario, almost no one under that age of 50 in good health dies.
Why are schools closed?
Why are poor people not allowed to work?
Why do public employees and politicians continue to receive their salaries?
This has nothing whatsoever to do with the fake concern of people like Bill Gates with public welfare.
You decide: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/09/no_author/british-foreign-secretary-says-false-positive-rate-for-covid-19-is-very-high/
Fellate this.
Well I’m not one of them, the NWO crowd that is. I’ll be voting for Trump even though I hate his pro Zionist policies, but I’m just a bit more cautious about Corona.
Speaking of needing a shrink… LOL 😁
The CDC’s own figures of several weeks ago make clear that only 6% of the 200 000 US deaths from Covid were actually directly because of Covid.
The other 94% were said to have been either very elderly or to have at least 2 underlying serious medical conditions.
I suspect many people would die when contracting the “ordinary” flu under the same circumstances.
Covid is real enough – but no way has it been serious enough to warrant a worldwide lockdown.
I’m still undecided whether the lockdown is overreaction, or conspiracy.
How can you be so sure they can “engineer and release” a virus? That is simply something we have been told. Over and over. Reinforcement. Propaganda. Increasingly the “science” of viruses seems to look like a set of assumptions about processes that are at best poorly understood. With result being we are left powerless and fearful. Funny, that.
The CDC’s own figures of several weeks ago make clear that only 6% of the 200 000 US deaths from Covid were actually directly because of Covid.
Here is the opinion of a man who was very much a part of the pharmaceutical mafia until recently – one of their few non-psychopaths.
“Were it not for the test data that you get from the TV all the time, you would rightly conclude that the pandemic was over, as nothing much has happened. Of course people go to the hospital, moving into the autumn flu season…but there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.”
Chief Science Officer for Pfizer Says “Second Wave” Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, “Pandemic is Over”
The biggest problem with so-called ‘climate science’, is that we don’t have accurate records that go far back enough to show whether we have never had any previous warming periods.
However, the fact that 1,000 years ago, Greenland was warm enough to permit the growing of grapes and that we also had a well-documented warming period in the Middle Ages, followed by a great solar minimum that caused temperatures all over the globe to drop over a period of about 200 years, is proof that warming and cooling cycles have been a consistent feature of life on Earth probably for countless millennia since the end of the last Ice Age.
That is to say, there is no global warming, and no climate emergency. But the elites and other powers-that-be have no compunction about promoting the scam of climate change and wrecking everyone’s lives the process because they stand to profit from it.
The whole climate change scam could also be driven by the fact that we are running out of oil. Or at least, we are running out of the readily and easily tapped reserves. Of those provable reserves, we have maybe 25 years left. Why else are car makers running at breakneck speed to bring in electric cars that the masses can afford?
No easily recovered oil means less, or no profit for the elites, and oil is a major part of their current revenue streams. To wean us all off of oil because it is no longer profitable for them to extract it and refine it, we are being told that the burning of fossil fuels for energy (derived from oil, of course) causes global warming and climate change and that we will be doomed if we don’t do something about it NOW. Funny thing, there are newspaper articles dating back to 1989 that said we only had 12 years to change our ways and reduce carbon emissions, else calamity would befall us.
As an aside, Canada is one of the biggest proponents of climate change theory, and yet it is responsible for just 1% of all those pesky greenhouse gasses that are allegedly causing us to face our impending doom. You know something is wrong when a country with just 1% of the emissions is doubling down on climate change theory; it’s proof that it’s being used to serve a bigger, hidden agenda, not deal with a serious climate problem that could theoretically kill us all.
As with the use of the coronavirus pandemic to scare people into agreeing to a reset of the global financial system and enslavement of everyone on the planet, we don’t have to comply with any of the elites’ dictates. Nor should we have to accept living in poverty and with dramatically reduced living standards for their benefit.
The major Achilles heel of the powers-that-be is that they don’t have enough cops and soldiers to enforce their desires upon us. Sure, they may try to kill and jail as many of us as they can to enforce their dictates, but there are limits to this, as they may end up killing or incarcerating most of the slaves they depend on for their power and wealth. And if history shows anything, it is that murderous dictatorships never last very long.
As proof, I give you the examples of Mussolini, Ceaucescu, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, Hitler and Stalin, all of whom met rather unfortunate ends, and whose reigns were rather short-lived.
Everything you say is, of course, true.
Ponder this. Wars are for profit. The US is the largest weapons manufacturer and seller on the planet. Oil, denominated in dollars is what gave the US dollar its current but diminishing strangle hold on world trade via its reserve currency status. The wealthy benefit most from that status.
The global cooling, scratch that, global warming, scratch that, climate change mantra has allowed TPTsB to impose lots of ridiculous laws and regulations to focus profits into their pockets. However, it’s losing its ability to fool the rubes. Another money maker was needed. First it was weapons, then it was oil, then climate, and now with the pandemic, it’s going to be pharmaceuticals for the next decade at least.
It’s all a money making opportunity for the wealthy. They create the environment to sell their shit, by force if necessary. Killing off part of the deplorables (non wealthy) is a bonus as far as they’re concerned should their wonder drugs have what will be labeled unforeseen side effects, but could just as well be planned primary effects.
Follow the money always makes sense.
The major Achilles heel of the powers-that-be is that they don’t have enough cops and soldiers to enforce their desires upon us.
This whole emergency was planned a long time ago. Their mission was to disarm the population. These efforts largely failed in swathes of the USA – despite numerous murderous false flags.
In the UK, in 1996, they had the false flag of Dunblane. It was carried out under the guidance of Tony Blair. The guy who also ordered the murder of Princess Diana in a controlled car crash.
Dunblane school massacre
Only a month later in 1996, they had the massacre at Port Arthur, Tasmania. Australia always takes its orders from London.
Port Arthur Massacre: The Shooting Spree That Changed Australia’s Gun Laws
Last year, in New Zealand, they had the Christchurch shooting. The current NZ prime minister was on the Tony Blair staff during 1996. It took the police an extraordinary amount of time to neutralize the gunman. Christchurch is a tiny place and the police station was nearby.
Christchurch shooting: Gunman Tarrant wanted to kill ‘as many as possible’
All these mass shootings led directly to changes in the laws and a vast number of personal weapons being surrendered. You will note that all these massacres were carried in remote places where it is much easier to arrange these events – Dunblane, Port Arthur and Christchurch. That is intentional.
The cunts who planned and executed all these false flags thought that it would make the people powerless. Clearly, they have learnt nothing from the Iraq experience. All these countries have large numbers of trained saboteurs who are capable of teaching others how to make IED’s and suchlike.
The problem is that we have generations of politicians who were never personally in any conflict. Lawyers and suchlike with little practical knowledge or skills. They are projecting and assuming that the rest of the population is just as incompetent as they are.
Your statement:
/The whole climate change scam could also be driven by the fact that we are running out of oil. Or at least, we are running out of the readily and easily tapped reserves. Of those provable reserves, we have maybe 25 years left. Why else are car makers running at breakneck speed to bring in electric cars that the masses can afford?/
…is demonstrably false on a number of points.
Governments, with no real knowledge basis in scientific principles are mandating the production and use of electric vehicles despite them being “not ready for prime time”.
You are correct in stating that “climate change” is a scam of the highest order, but are incorrect in stating that “electric vehicles” are a panacea or solution.
It will take MORE petroleum products to generate the electricity required for electric car charging. All electric vehicles do is move the point of energy use from the vehicles themselves to a remote point–the electricity generating plants. Batteries are still a highly-inefficient method of storing electricity
Oil is one of the most useful substances on the planet. It is a highly efficient “package” of portable energy that is presently used to fuel not only vehicles, but every energy-using enterprise and industry.
We are NOT running out of oil…
Far from being “fossil fuel”, hydrocarbons are not only plentiful but are being renewed by yet-unknown processes deep within the earth.
The term “fossil fuel” was coined in the 1950s when little was known about the processes by which oil is produced. Oil is “abiotic” in nature, as even depleted oil wells are “filling back up” from deep below the earth’s surface.
Oil interests are drilling wells at 5,000 feet, 10,000 feet, and 15,000 feet and deeper, and coming up with oil deposits way below the layers and levels where “fossils” were known to exist.
As Russia gained much expertise in deep-well drilling and coming up with oil deposits far deeper than that of the level of “fossils”, abiotic oil at extreme depths was actually a Russian ‘state secret” for a long time.
Not only that, but there are planetary bodies in which hydrocarbons are naturally occurring (without fossils).
“Peak oil” and “fossil fuels” are discredited concepts that environmentalists and others are latching on to, in order to display their hatred of oil being a renewable resource as well as to push prices up.
Follow the money.
“At what point, then, should one resist? When one’s belt is taken away? When one is ordered to face into a corner? When one crosses the threshold of one’s home? An arrest consists of a series of incidental irrelevancies, of a multitude of things that do not matter, and there seems no point in arguing about one of them individually…and yet all these incidental irrelevancies taken together implacably constitute the arrest. ”
― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago: 1918-1956
“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?… The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
Starvation is %. so the larger the population the greater the number of starved – no matter what. the story of B by Dan Quinn, i believe…
you mean the Z Blog isn’t yours? different Zman?
The whole Covid paranoia is an opportunity.
The ones who control the legalization/ notable financial resources use this opportunity, and use democratic legal systems to achieve their goals.
What I do not understand: the false belief what many westerners still say: freedom.
Where the hell is freedom in any so called “modern”/ “developed” country?
Worst electronic surveillance, and tyrannical (with their legalizations/ protection of rights of certain groups) regimes are all western systems, predominantly: UK, USA, Australia, Canada, France, Germany,about in this order of importance.
But all the 14 eye countries are the world leaders.
Actually the UK is planetary N1 in internet censorship/ tracking – China have much to learn from the “master”.
Or probably even North Korea can learn from Australia Victoria State nowdays when they used this Covid opportunity to create a dystropia.
Authoritarian regimes and dictatorships had no need such excuses like Covid.
For example what was in Belarus?
The dictator said: eat healthy, drink a vodka after work, if you can use a sauna, and don`t affraid too much about Covid. And with personal example attended on football match, played hockey, among other things.
Because the leadership do what do anyway, even with the ongoing color revolution – no need for covid, strongman said so, so authorities act as commanded.
About electronic surveillance:
For example if one day I will have smartphone (which is doubtful) that most likely will be ordered from Russia after 2022 when they succesfully complete the full project of internal softwares.
Then only the Russian secret service will do electronic surveillance, and not all 50+ agencies from the 14 eyes countries with their mutual data sharing and their dozens of megacorporations ranging from Apple to Facebook, to Amazon and Microsoft.
Why?
Because I prefer freedom, and confidental data storing.
Russians have the simple rule: do not harm the interest of their country/ leadership, and then they not interested much in a foreign citizen.
Sadly Chinese while also not interested too much in average foreigners are full of holes in security, so not the best to order their internal gadgets, or even use their browsers.
** Kissinger: “prosperity depends on global trade and movement of people.” **
I don’t know why trade has to be global. Only if it “has” to be global to take advantage of sweatshop labor.
And there it is. The mantra of the destroyers of Western civilization. The “movement of people.” HMOG, why must people move anywhere and if they’re in extremis at home why is it someone else’s obligation to welcome them into their home countries like helpless morons?
Worship the foreigner. Pursue subsistence wages for impoverished foreigners. Import the foreigner.
“it’s losing its ability to fool the rubes.”
– Agree.
This is why a propaganda tool Netflix has employed Tristan Harris (the ‘Ethicist’) to talk about the evils of alternative media (“The Social Dilemma”).
The useful Mr. Harris prefers to discuss crazy conspiracy theories yet he avoids, by any means, any mention of the governmental organs of propaganda like the infamous Integrity Initiative and the major presstituting organs the NYT, the New Yorker, the Atlantic Council, and such. His comrade-in-arms Mr. Sam Harris complains that bad Ruskies and Chinese do not allow Americans to have a unified ‘proper’ opinion of the US government’s policies and of the US election cancan.
These two know how to get lard on their bread.
The major weapon manufacturers and oil dealers and the omnipotent captains of finance hate viscerally the internet as a platform for alternative media. The degree of hatred has been exposed in the course of the empire’s treatment of Julian Assange. The useful presstitutes are dead-silent about the tortures that Assange (the most prominent political prisoner of our times) has been enduring on the orders from the major weapon manufacturers, oil dealers, and captains of finance.
And also RoatanBill.
“Table one shows different scenarios for ratio of those infected to those who die.”
So those were a set of invented figures (from among several sets of invented figures) used as part of a study they were running. Not actually real statistics.
“movement of people.”
It is really weird that the global elite can move money around at will, also jobs, yet labor has never been free to move around internationally. Only under the “refugee/migrant” guise.
Generally people don’t like to move around after their twenties or so. They like to settle down and just travel for fun. But for those who would like to make international moves in order to take advantage of work opportunities, things are made very difficult.
Labor has never been free to move around the world when it wanted to.
I wholeheartedly agree with you, Stephen Gray; and I also believe the treachery of the so-called elites have no boundaries. Evil’s indeed their master and control of the populace is their aim. I, too, believe we need mass arrests of those that use this virus as a cover for their monstrous agenda for the world. Here in the US, we have POTUS Donald J. Trump, and he’s itching to start the mass arrests of these traitors and mass murderers.
Once these so-called elites are arrested, charged and prosecuted for their numerous crimes, they’ll be shut off from the rest of humanity. The ICC – located at the Hague – is already preparing to receive Bill Gates for the heinous crimes of injecting thousands of children under age 5 in both Africa and India with a very toxic vaccine that gave them polio which, of course, paralyzed a large number of them and killed at least a 3rd of them.
Speaking of Gates; isn’t it weird how he is one of the major donors to the Svalbard Seed Vault?
Johnson is almost as clueless as his Health Secretary, the even more stupid Matt Hancock. But the real problem is that they have both sold out, to Bill Gates. Also the UK government’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer are themselves both snugly esconced in Gates’s very deep pockets. This gang of four should be on put on immediate trial for treason, which still carries the death penalty.
I think the hospitals are getting $13K from the federal government for anything labelled covid, and $39K if they use a respirator for the covid case. I went around to the emergency rooms of the two biggest hospitals here in a “hot spot,” Tucson, AZ, to check out the pandemonium. No patients were around, but the respirators were lined up, standing by and awaiting the arrival of a cash cow.
There are no accurate statistics because of the way many things are melded together.
A year or two from now, we MAY get a hint of the actual increase in the death rate from year to year and that MIGHT be due to covid and/or the after effects of delayed surgeries, missed therapies, etc.
Add in the expected increase in suicides due to lost jobs, foreclosures, wrecked relationships, etc and we still won’t have any accurate idea of what is now transpiring relative to an actual pathogen virus.
Now that you mention it, I believe you’re correct. Thank You.
What it still shows is that the Fed Gov adds a monetary incentive to use a respirator when that tool has been implicated in a high mortality rate. Is the use of that tool really worth $26,000 extra in anyone’s calculus?
There are a few theories about what’s going on. My common sense tells me to listen to what the idiots tell us: 1. Population reduction 2. The US debt has become unserviceable, so rather than the bankers demanding gold and hard assets, which the public would rebel against, from the US, they have demanded #1. How will they accomplish it? Well, Bill Gates told us. “through better health care, family planning and vaccines, we could reduce the population by 15%. He’s lying by about 60%. I think the vaccines will kill many billions over the next 20 years. But, who am I to interpret the words of such gods.
Gates is beginning to look like mephistopheles, to me.
Population control has been a preoccupation of Gates for a very long time. I think his dad was a director of Planned Parenthood, so it must be a family obsession. Unsurprisingly, his longtime friend and CNBC co-star is Warren Buffett, himself a longtime Malthusian. In fact, articles on Buffett in mainstream publications prior to the early 2000s often noted his campaign for population control. I would not be at all surprised if The Gates Foundation is cover for funding de-population efforts and other megalomaniacal schemes. Buffett often mentions that he first met Bill Gates in 1991 and was introduced by Gate’s father. Perhaps Buffett’s acquaintance with the elder Gates was facilitated by Berkshire Hathaway vice-chairman Charlie Munger, who was also a director at Planned Parenthood. In any event, Buffett says that he was immediately impressed with Bill Gates and the two spent several hours alone together in a bedroom talking the first time they met. What were they talking about? Possibly just friendly chat – for several hours, but I believe that it is noteworthy that Buffett himself was quite friendly with Larry King of Omaha, NE infamy. King was instrumental in a previously covert national child-prostitution ring that involved prominent businessmen and GOP politicians. The horrors detailed by the victims – twice victimized in that the “justice” system punished them for publicizing this crime – involved Satanic rituals and the Bohemian Grove. I’ve often wondered if on that meeting in 1991, Buffett initiated Gates into a secret society of very wealthy, very powerful schemers. Of course, I wouldn’t even call that a Conspiracy Theory but simply speculation.
Shlomo Kissinger “opened” China
to take America’s manufacturing.
The hollowing out, impoverishing of
America began with this tape worm.
Probably a Rockefeller nearby under a rock.
Of course. These ”elites” of liars, war criminals, dual-citizenship impostors hijacked your country on 9-11.
They needed a reason to destroy Trump with the Russiagate, but they failed.
So they invented the CovID-19 deception to destroy Trump and have the Dems re-elected.
As Sibels Edmonds states below, these impostors
– They HATE your FLAG
– They HATE YOU
– They HATE your CONSTITUTION
– They HATE the FOUNDING FATHERS
– They HATE the United States ANTHEM
– They HATE your religion
– They prone VIOLENCE, THIEVERY, MURDER, and DESTRUCTION
– They created BLM and ISIS
http://www.newsbud.com
Sibel Edmonds
Spot on Mike Whitney. Grow the herd, cull it, for eons. And the worst of our species control earth. Political Ponerology, great book.
There is plenty of oil and plenty of food.
Grain prices are in the typical $5/bu neighborhood, as they have been for years.
Oil is $40 bbl.
There have been dislocations in grocery store inventories and prices. Pre pandemic, 1/2 of US food was purchased and consumed outside the home. Since, not so much.
People are bored. There has been a moral panic and hysteria over BLM.
It sucks. Elites are using it to further their agenda, if they could figure it out.
And Africans are still breeding like rabbits. Gates is evil, but incompetent.
The data just doesn’t support it.
The USA actually already passed Sweden.
Little did I understand what was actually decided with the Chinese back then.
Quite so. All the more bizarre this radical new concept that “movement of people” is some kind of an imperative. Forced displacement is common enough but the thought that people will just up and wander over to chez vous is bizarre.
Mike, you wrote what has been in my head from the start of the Pandemic. However, I never linked the Pandemic to Global warming….I got news for Gates and company. It’s 40 years too late,
Once ice starting melting under the water from warm currents. It’s only a matter of time that sea levels raise and millions will be affected….Great article……Thanks DR
Killing Us Softly: The Global Depopulation Policy
Our progressive philosophy calls for more freedom and more prosperity for more people. Yet author Kevin Galalae says you can’t always have more. Overpopulation is making us victims of our own triumphs over nature. Lacking a popular consensus to control population, the ruling elite have resorted to covert means. Their depopulation project has had considerable success, but at a terrible cost. “Strict secrecy and deception have been necessary to prevent the masses from discovering the bitter truth that for the past 68 years they have been the object of a silent and global offensive, a campaign of attrition that has turned the basic elements of life into weapons of mass infertility and selective death.” “The birth of nearly two billion people has been prevented and the death of half a billion hurried. While these goals have been intentional, the architects of the Global Depopulation Policy have unintentionally undermined the genetic and intellectual endowment of the human species and have set back eons of natural selection.” We are adding a billion people every 10 – 15 years, while consumption per person has skyrocketed – placing unsustainable demands on resources like water and fuel. The only decent alternative is voluntary population control to reduce world population. Here are the methods actually being used. – Contraception and abortion. Chemical sterilization: Flouridation, BPA-contaminated plastic and metal food packaging. Drawbacks: increase in chronic illnesses and lowering of IQ will lead to massive degeneracy in a couple generations. – The coercive one child policy — overall a success story for China; surgical sterilization in India. – Biological: synthetic HIV virus in Africa, flu viruses, GMO crops. Lowering human fertility, while weakening the immune system to increase mortality. – Psychosocial: weakening the family, forcing women to work, high divorce rates, youth unemployment, countercultures, drug, tobacco and alcohol abuse, incarceration, accelerated urbanization. Successful in Europe where population has started to shrink. Political drawbacks: a secret state conducting genocide against its own people; sham democracy; a culture of deception. Endangering the gene pool and the ecosystem. Even so, it is more humane than the alternative of another world war to reduce numbers. Social costs: economic decline, collapse of social safety nets. Sustainable development policies don’t mention the risks of covert sterilization that underpin them. “Population control as a substitute to war is the progeny of the bipolar world order that followed World War II … they agreed to wage a demographic war on their own people, and on those within their spheres of influence, rather than risk their mutually assured destruction in a nuclear confrontation.” The way forward: broad popular understanding of the issues. Yet politicians don’t want to open up to a policy based on popular consensus, because that would undermine their power, which is based on manipulation. Aside from his writings, the author’s efforts to awaken the world have included hunger strikes, imprisonment and legal battles.
Everybody argues this way and that about global warming, but how about the Sixth Extinction?
I don’t think you can argue that away.
Doesn’t that show pretty clearly we’ve overdone it with the baby booming thing?
Are you on board with cutting down the Amazon rainforest for more hordes of people doing nothing particularly important?