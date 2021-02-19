"Coronapocalypse; Big Pharma's Doomsday Vaccine #666"

“And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat upon him was Death and Hell followed with him.” Revelation 6:8
Here’s your Vaccine puzzler for the day:
What do Dr. Barton Williams, Hank Aaron, and 46 elderly residents in a Spanish nursing home all have in common?
Answer— They all died shortly after getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
But let’s not jump to conclusions, after all, in every case, the media has assured us that the vaccine had nothing to do with their deaths. Do you believe that?
Of course, not, but that will probably not undermine your trust in vaccines because–as you know– not trusting vaccines is tantamount to putting on a tinfoil hat and blabbering conspiracy theories about pedophile rings in the basement of pizza parlors. It’s absolute lunacy. One must never question the unshakable integrity of the big pharmaceutical companies who only produce these miracle drugs for purely philanthropic reasons. It’s inconceivable that these experimental concoctions –which have never been tested on animals or undergone long-term trials– might have been created for political purposes rather than medicinal. Is that even remotely possible?
Yes, it is possible, but it’s also another crackpot conspiracy theory, so shut up and take the jab, right?
Wrong, because everything about the Covid vaccine is wrong, just like everything about Covid-mania is wrong. It’s all unprecedented, suspicious and, frankly, weird. None of it passes the smell test, none of it. When have we ever locked down the entire country to slow the spread of a virus? When have we ever quarantined 300 million healthy people, ordered everyone to wear masks, shut down businesses, bars and schools, and pushed the economy off a cliff?
When?
Never.
When have public health experts and their Democrat allies usurped emergency powers and ruled by executive fiat essentially short-circuiting the constitutional powers of the state legislatures?
When have the media and the Tech Giants removed scientists, epidemiologists, virologists and statisticians from their platforms because their professional views conflicted with the nonsensical “official narrative” of white-coat phonies like Tony Fauci?
When have state agencies actively taken part in the purging of the accounts of individuals whose opinions do not support the mass vaccination of millions of people with a toxic cocktail that may-or-may-not impact long-term health, fertility and, yes, life itself?
When has a giant media organization, like AP, launched a full-page attack on “conspiracy theorists” whose views on the shadowy origins of the Covid infection do not match their own? (“The superspreaders behind top COVID-19 conspiracy theories“, The Seattle Times) And why does it matter to them? Is the MSM so insecure that they feel they must viciously belittle those people with whom they disagree rather that provide objective in-depth reporting? And how does this spiteful behavior affect the public? Do people want to see their media act as enforcers of state doctrine by targeting and crushing anyone who doesn’t parrot the party doctrine? Do they like it when journalists become attack dogs for the political establishment and big pharma? Is that why we have a First Amendment?
But–media aside– the experience of the last year has been completely weird, hasn’t it? And, yet, if one simply speculates on what they think might be driving the weirdness, they are immediately smeared, censored and dragged through the mud by an army of trolls. So much for free speech, eh?
Is that normal or is someone very afraid that they are losing their control over the “spinning” of information? This is the reaction that one would expect from someone who is accustomed to monopolizing information and is determined not to share that power with anyone else. It’s also the behavior of someone who is not being completely straightforward about their objectives, someone who has something to hide.
So, what are they hiding? Who is pulling the media’s strings? Who gives Fauci and the Democrat Governors their marching orders? Who’s calling the shots in this pandemic fiasco or aren’t you the slightest bit curious?
Imagine for a minute that everything we are currently experiencing is not the random response of a government that is trying to muddle through a thorny and stressful crisis, but part of a broader plan to generate as much hysteria as possible in order to create a submissive public that clicks its heels and follows orders without question? Is that too far-fetched?
And let’s say, that at the very peak of the hysteria, a bolt of lightning appears in the night sky and suddenly there is a miracle drug, a vaccine, that promises to deliver the people from their collective misery and return them safely to normal life. Doesn’t that strike you as a bit coincidental? Oh yeah, and let’s not forget that this life-saving vaccine was invented just days after the presidential election. (Nothing to see here, move along.) It almost seems like it was part of a script, but that couldn’t be true, because that would mean that our leaders are scheming dishonest miscreants who can’t be trusted. Perish the thought.
But ask yourself this: Who is touting this new wonder drug and insisting that all 7 billion people on the planet get inoculated? Is it the scientists, virologists and epidemiologists who have no dog in the fight and who’s judgements are based on the science alone, or is it the conflicted state bureaucrats, the public health toadies and do-goodie billionaires who seek access to the personal biology of all humanity in order to effect the changes they believe will trim the world’s population and reverse the projected acceleration of climate change? Which is it?
And why– you may ask– have these do-goodie-billionaire climate activists settled on public health when their real passion is depopulation and global warming?
Good question.
Isn’t it because they have identified vaccines as the access-point they need to achieve their ambitions? Isn’t that why they have spent decades creating the critical infrastructure for the global public health organizations, not to improve the lives and health of impoverish mothers and children in Africa and India, but to expand and reinforce the tentacles of this new international vaccine-deployment hydra that can reach across the earth and draw every human being into its oily grip.
This isn’t a conspiracy theory. This infrastructure actually exists and it has been greatly expanded and strengthened in the last decade. But, why?
I would argue that this infrastructure was not painstakingly assembled to save humanity from the “killer virus”, but to implement a strategy for inserting needles in the arms of 7 billion people. This is not philanthropy. This is something else altogether. Something calculating, underhanded, and sinister. But that is just my opinion.
Of course, it’s all a crazy conspiracy theory and even if it is happening it’s not really happening because our real owners and our new Reality Czar have already decided that it’s not happening. In fact, they are reaching out across the Internet to “disappear” anyone who dares to mention what they think is actually going on. That said, we still must reconcile all the inconsistencies, half-truths and outright lies with the fact that people are dying after taking the jab. That’s the one fact that cannot be denied.
So, how do we resolve these inconsistencies? How do we explain the permanent state of emergency that only serves to strengthen the power of tyrants and their lackeys, how do we reconcile the lockdowns, the masks, the school closures, and the deliberate obliteration of our civilization for a virus that kills just 1 in every 400 infected people?
It’s impossible. It can’t be done. When the government goes crazy and loses the confidence of the people, skeptics will come up with theories that explain what’s going on. It’s only natural. And that’s what’s happening now.
As for the vaccines, well, we know that reputable professionals have warned us that these zombie injections could impact fertility health and mortality, but is that probable? After all, the experts, celebrities and media are promoting these mRNA vaccines with more exuberance than any Madison Avenue product-launch in history. Maybe we should set aside our concerns and just go with the flow. After all, what could go wrong?. Check out this except from an interview with Dr. Chris Shaw, Ph.D, Specialist in Neuroplasticity and Neuropathology. Here’s what he said:
“The mRNA lipid-coated PEG-construct– by Moderna’s own study–does not stay localized but spreads throughout the body including the brain. Found in animal studies in bone marrow, brain, lymph nodes, heart, kidneys liver, lungs etc Doctors are saying that the vaccine does NOT cross the blood-brain barrier, but that is NOT true. …If it reaches the brain there will be an auto immune response that will cause inflammation What characterizes virtually all neuro-degenerative diseases is this misfolded protein that is characteristic to Lou Gerrigs disease, to Alzheimer’s, to Parkinsons to Huntington’s etc. They are different proteins, but they tend to form these sheets of misfolded proteins called Beta Sheets. Now you are asking cells in various parts of the body–including the brain– to make alot of these proteins and release them to the outside, and , are we sure that’s what’ it’s all doing? Are you getting clusters of misfolded proteins inside neurons? That would be a bad thing to do.. So you’d like to know where it is, how much of it there is, and which groups of neuronal groups its targeted. .and those are the kinds of questions you like the companies to have solved long before they got authorization and discovered some years later that they have a problem.”
“This is a vast experiment that should have been done in the lab on animals and now it is being done on people ..The potential is that you are going to harm alot of people while you do this experiment.” (“NEUROSCIENTIST’S CONCERNS ABOUT COVID VACCINES”, Chris Shaw, Ph.D, Specialist in Neuroplasticity and Neuropathology)
Sound serious?
It does to me. Frankly, I’d rather not have synthetic toxins from an experimental vaccine floating around in my brain, but that’s just me.
Now check out this clip from an interview with Robert F Kennedy Jr for a bit of background on these mRNA vaccines:
“What we know about coronavirus from 30 years of experience is that a coronavirus vaccine has a unique peculiarity, which is any attempted making of the vaccine has resulted in the creation of a class of antibodies that actually make vaccinated people sicker when they ultimately suffer exposure to the wild virus. Following the SARS epidemic that began in 2002, China launched a concerted effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine. They succeeded in developing 30 promising models, and they chose the four “best in class” to fabricate and then test on ferrets, the animal most analogous to human beings when it comes to upper respiratory infections.
The ferrets all developed admirable, robust, and durable antibody responses, and the scientists believed they had hit the jackpot. But then, when the animals suffered exposure to the wild virus, something frightening happened. The vaccinated animals sickened and died with body-wide inflammation. The vaccine had created a condition known as paradoxical inherent immune response, which amplified the injury caused by the illness rather than preventing it.
The scientists at that time recalled a similar occurrence from the 1960s where the NIH had conducted studies on a vaccine for RSV, an upper respiratory illness very similar to coronavirus. The 35 children in that study had developed a strong antibody response but had become terribly ill upon exposure to wild RSV. Two of the children died. Remembering this incident, the scientists in 2012 abandoned their efforts to create that vaccine. And that is why today you are hearing dire warnings from unexpected quarters… who have all warned that a coronavirus vaccine may end up making people sicker from coronavirus rather than avoiding the disease.” (“Interview with Robert F Kennedy J”, Children’s Health Defense)
Repeat: “when the animals suffered exposure to the wild virus, something frightening happened. The vaccinated animals sickened and died with body-wide inflammation.”
This is recurrent theme when one reads alternate literature on the mRNA vaccine. It may also explain why the vaccine manufacturers skipped animal trials before seeking approval from the FDA. We should also note, that none of the current crop of vaccines have concluded their Phase 3 trials which will not be finished for two years from today. Readers should not find that reassuring.
Let’s take a minute and dig a little deeper into this idea that vaccines can actually make you sicker and perhaps die. Here’s a blurb from a research paper published in Nature in July 2020 on the condition called Antibody-dependent Enhancement:
“Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of disease is a general concern for the development of vaccines and antibody therapies because the mechanisms that underlie antibody protection against any virus have a theoretical potential to amplify the infection or trigger harmful immunopathology. This possibility requires careful consideration at this critical point in the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)…
The implications of our lack of knowledge are twofold. First, comprehensive studies are urgently needed to define clinical correlates of protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2. Second, because ADE of disease cannot be reliably predicted after either vaccination or treatment with antibodies—regardless of what virus is the causative agent—it will be essential to depend on careful analysis of safety in humans as immune interventions for COVID-19 move forward….
Conclusion
It is clear that after many years, and considerable attention, the understanding of ADE of disease after either vaccination or administration of antiviral antibodies is insufficient to confidently predict that a given immune intervention for a viral infection will have negative outcomes in humans…
Additional mechanism-focused studies are needed to determine whether small-animal and NHP models of virus infection, including for SARS-CoV-2, can predict the probable benefits or risks of vaccines or passive-antibody interventions in humans….
In the meantime, it will be necessary to directly test safety and define correlates of protection conferred by vaccines and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and other viral pathogens in human clinical trials.” (“A perspective on potential antibody-dependent enhancement of SARS-CoV-2“, Nature)
Let’s summarize:
- You could get sick and die. (Quote– “Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) creates the “potential to amplify the infection or trigger harmful immunopathology.”)
- We don’t know what we don’t know. (Quote–“…ADE of disease cannot be reliably predicted after either vaccination or treatment with antibodies… it will be essential to depend on careful analysis of safety in humans as immune interventions for COVID-19 move forward….”)
- We are flying blind and hoping for the best. (Quote– “Additional mechanism-focused studies are needed to determine whether small-animal and NHP models of virus infection, including for SARS-CoV-2, can predict the probable benefits or risks of vaccines or passive-antibody interventions in humans….”)
- Let’s keep testing because we have no idea if what we are doing is safe. (Quote– “In the meantime, it will be necessary to directly test safety and define correlates of protection conferred by vaccines and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and other viral pathogens in human clinical trials.”)
So, while Shaw sees one set of potential problems, Kennedy sees others altogether different. But these are just the tip of the iceberg because Dr. J. Patrick Whelan, a pediatric rheumatologist, believes the mRNA vaccines could cause microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in ways not assessed in safety trials. In fact, he even wrote a detailed letter to the FDA in December warning them explicitly about these potential dangers. Here’s an excerpt from an article at Global Research that provides the details:
“I am concerned about the possibility that the new vaccines aimed at creating immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein have the potential to cause microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in a way that does not currently appear to be assessed in safety trials of these potential drugs.”
Whelan was referring to the fact that mRNA vaccines work by incorporating the genetic blueprint for the key spike protein on the virus surface into a formula that — when injected into humans — instructs our own cells to make the spike protein….
Based on the research conducted to date, it is very likely that some recipients of the spike protein mRNA vaccines will experience the same symptoms and injuries associated with the virus.
Again, according to Whelan, “the potential to cause microvascular injury (inflammation and small blood clots called microthrombi) to the brain, heart, liver and kidney … were not assessed in the safety trials.”..
Ignoring these valid and scientifically supported warnings may result in hundreds of millions of people suffering potentially deadly injuries or permanent damage following vaccination. It will also further erode the dwindling confidence that our country has in our federal regulatory agencies to protect the health of all Americans
Unfortunately, Whelan’s concerns were not acknowledged, and the agency instead relied on the limited clinical trial data. The VRBPAC endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 10. The following day, the FDA issued the first COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be widely distributed in individuals 16 and older without calling for the additional studies that Whelan felt were critical to assure safety of the vaccine, especially in children.” (“Could Spike Protein in Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Cause Blood Clots, Brain Inflammation and Heart Attacks?” Global Research)
These are just a few of the many warnings that medical professionals have issued publicly. They reflect the growing concerns about this new regime of dodgy vaccines. Needless to say, their warnings have either fallen on deaf ears or been lost in the celebratory din surrounding the new wonder drug. As we speak, millions of people around the world are being injected with an experimental nanoparticle that may-or-may-not impact their health and well-being for the rest of their lives. They have based their decision not on sound science and long-term outcomes, but on relentless fearmongering followed by a garish and overpowering media blitz. This crass manipulation of public perceptions precludes what any reasonable person would call “informed consent”. We are being led like sheep to the slaughter.
So, here’s the million-dollar question: Are the Covid vaccines safe or not?
How could they be? They were not sufficiently tested, the technology is new and experimental, Phase 3 Trials have not been completed, thorough animal trials were never conducted, there is no data on long-term adverse side effects, and the final product was ramrodded through the “rubber stamp” FDA under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) provision. On top of that, medical professionals are now warning us that the vaccines could “cause microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys.”
The American people need to consider these things before they make their decision
When someone is suspicious about any authority’s motives, like government, the Emergency Use Authorization alone signals run in the opposite direction from the one recommended.
Only self reliant people are capable of this. The sheep will be led to slaughter as usual.
I am not a pro-vaxxer but I do think Mike Whitney should calm down a little and think things through.
1) There are several alternative ‘vaccines’, I am led to believe that some of them are actually vaccines.
2) Why would the Russians, with a shrinking population want to kill people off?
3) Why would Western leaders want to kill off their sheep, leaving only their goats?
4) Why would Western leaders want to kill off their own populations but leave their enemies mainly intact?
I fully agree about the dangers of hastily contrived ‘vaccines’ but the full on heads-down-no-nonsense mass murder hypothesis really is a little silly.
Although he has also been known to go off half-cocked on occasion, I prefer Paul Craig Roberts take on the subject.
When I consider the source of the virus, the source of the vax and the source of the hype I conclude that the vax, at leat the ones created by big pharma, are poison.
I’m 76. I won’t be a drag on Bill Gates’ earth and sky much longer either way. But I prefer to die without his poison in my body.
If you can find anything more ridiculous than the idiot interviewed here, please post it.
If not, consider this your cheap laugh for today.
I could only watch a few minutes of the video.
Typical politician talking a lot and saying nothing of substance. Social distancing, hand washing, etc. I’m surprised they don’t mention people should wear a mask on their butt when they fart.
“And why– you may ask– have these do-goodie-billionaire climate activists settled on public health when their real passion is depopulation and global warming?”
WRONG. The billionaire climate activists are NOT for ‘depopulation.’ Oh sure they’ll talk about it, but since when has what they say in public had anything to do with actual policy?
The rich want to jam in as many people as possible, to drive wages down and profits up. Their goal is a world where most people live like battery hens, jammed in to tiny cubicles living without meat or alcohol or jet travel or really anything the elites have. “Climate change” as such is just a sham, designed to lower the standard of living of the average person SO THE RICH CAN JAM IN MORE OF THEM.
I mean, if left alone post-1965 USA would have had a population that was stable at about 240 million. Post-1965 immigration policy has increased the population by about 100 million over that, and the elites are screaming to jam in ever more – and no this doesn’t just move people around: every immigrant escaping from the third world just makes room for one more person to be born and live to adulthood back home.
Canada had a stable population of about 25 million, and with abundant resources had a very high standard of living. Even with a per-capita energy consumption greater than the USA, the environmental impact of Canada was negligible. We can’t have that! The rich are flooding the place with refugees, the current plan is to aim at 100 million but that’s just the start. “Depopulation?” Not a chance.
And check out Japan: sure the fertility rate does seem pretty low, but that’s their choice, surely, and even if in a century Japan has ‘only’ 80 million people, it will still be pretty densely populated. Can’t have that! Japan is set to be opened to the world, they will be forced to accept English as a second language and massive immigration of people who don’t share their language, culture or values.
Meanwhile in India, population pressure has reduced the standard of living to below that of late medieval Europe and fertility is declining because people are chronically malnourished and have run out of food. Across the border low-fertility China is becoming prosperous and powerful – wages now well above Mexico’s – but we can’t talk about this because it might give the Indian people ideas. So China’s success is falsely ascribed to ‘market reforms’ – which have failed utterly in places like Banlgadesh and Pakistan etc. Instead, fake Nobel prizes in economics are given to the proponents of things like ‘microcredit’ that have now about two decades and counting a track record of utter failure.
Bottom line: forget what they say. The rich consider us to be cattle, and they want more of us, not less.
2) Why would the Russians, with a shrinking population want to kill people off?
Sputnik V is NOT an mRNA poison like most of the potions being pushed.
4) Why would Western leaders want to kill off their own populations but leave their enemies mainly intact?
Western leaders may be a figment of the imagination. In a nutshell, the Khazar Mafia has chewed-up ‘Merca and are preparing to spit it out.
This woman is such an idiot, and so utterly incompetent, that I think the controllers decided to make her the president just to rub our faces in the fact that we have no say in ANYTHING.
Jews don’t just control almost everything, it’s now 100 percent.
As part of the “Great Reset” and plans for a “Reality Czar”, the WHO, CDC, and NIH are scrapping the Hippocratic Oath for the Faucicratic Oath.
I swear to fulfill, to the best of my ability, this covenant:
I will reject the off-patent scientific gains of those who preceeded me, and share my knowledge with the highest bidder.
I will apply, for the benefit of shareholders, all measures which are profitable, avoiding those twin traps of fresh air and sunlight.
I will remember there is art to manipulation as well as social control.
I will not be ashamed to say “I know what is best for you.”
I will reject the privacy of patients…above all I must not trust God, but the Gates Foundation.
I will remember that I do not treat a fever chart, a cancerous growth, but an income stream.
I will spread disease whenever I can, for prevention is inimical to our plans.
I will remember that I remain a dominant member of society.
If I do not violate this oath, may I enjoy life, fame, and fortune…may I long experience the joy of deluding those upon whom I impose my will.
Fauci’s dream of being the central character in a Hollywood blockbuster will soon be realized. Much to his chagrin, Robert Redford and Scarlett Johansson declined the lead roles in the medical saga of intrigue, romance, and money. The lead roles go to Rob Reiner and Rosie O’Donnell in “The Day the Mirth Stood Still.”
I do agree with the sense of your comment.
IMO the first 20 paragraphs or so of the article amounted to a poorly structured rant.
One had to wade through all that to get to tangibly informative quotations from various sources about the “vaccines”.
Yes, Dr. Roberts (the only man to roll over in his grave before he’s dead) does try to apply some semblance of logic to the whole circus. His take helps to resolve why the whole (Western) world in unison seems to be hell-bent on grinding their populations into the dirt.
As one might expect, the driving force for Corona Chan oppression seems to be emanating from American vested interests, and infesting their globally dispersed vassal colonies in kind.
Interestingly, the Europeans seem to be diverging somewhat from the American template, opening avenues for Russian and Chinese vaccines into their markets, and generally rebelling against the more totalitarian Corona Chan agendas.
Not so Australia and New Zealand, sadly.
Crazed Bill Gates, along with endorsing the insane goal of zero CO2 emissions, has opined that
On March 5, 2010, Voltairenet.org published an article by F. William Engdahl (Bill Gates talks about ‘vaccines to reduce population’) which made reference to Gate’s TED talk, bit of which is linked to above. Also discussed in the article were various reproduction destruction or impairment tactics already deployed. These included weaponized tetanus vaccines, some genetically modified crops, and glyphosate.
Engdahl made reference in the article to the “Good Club”, which – paraphrased – were billionaires getting together to obsess about population reduction.
Engdahl writes that Billionaire Ted Turner has mused in a 1996 interview for the Audubon nature magazine
It’s not just billionaires. China had their one child policy and there was NSSM 200, which prioritized third world population reduction and became US policy in 1975. Wars ‘over there’, from that perspective, are helpful.
Whitney in his article doesn’t refer to other possible uses of new weaponized ‘jab’ technology, for example as inserting identification and location transmitting material. He does however make reference to possible reproduction problems:
There is potential confluence of intentionally inserted materials via ‘jabs’ and nefarious agenda involving electromagnetic wizardry. Even all on their own, EMFs can have harmful effect on reproductive health. An internet search with the words “EMF and reproductive health problems” turned up just under one million hits.
Whitney also does not address the overarching fact that extremely effective and inexpensive means of preventing or curing the not very dangerous declared to be new corona virus have been demonized, ignored, etc in many countries. There is no pressing public health need for the new technology.
Whitney also makes no reference to protection from liability granted to makers of the new technology.
While clearly this sets the stage for massive profits for the manufacturers of the hyped ‘jabs’, that may just be the icing on the cake.
So it is plausible to wonder if that the new technology of dubious safety, and which is not needed, and if harmful the manufacturers will not be held liable, and which has stridently relentlessly been globally promoted, may very well include the primary intention of killing or maiming vast numbers of people.
Mike:
Thank YOU for one of the most cogent, fact-based article we’ve seen authored.
Kuddos to YOU!!
Fom a negative eugenics point of view, the mass vaccination can be quite effective, meaning people that don’t get the jab have better chances of survival in the long run.
But whoever came to the mass vaccination idea is not stupid so they’ll rather get rid of stupid/old/unproductive people than others (unless they are crazy, and there’s no evidence for that either). So it may be the opposite.
Whitney is only saying the obvious (someone wants to vaccinate you), but has no clue why.
I hope a molecular biologist that has studied phenotypes can give some actual evidence abut the long term purpose of the US vaccines.
WoW
White House working with social media giants to silence anti-vaxxers, New York Post
https://nypost.com/2021/02/19/white-house-working-with-social-media-to-silence-anti-vaxxers/
The White House is asking social media companies to clamp down on chatter that deviates from officially distributed COVID-19 information as part of President Biden’s “wartime effort” to vanquish the coronavirus.
A senior administration official tells Reuters that the Biden administration is asking Facebook, Twitter and Google to help prevent anti-vaccine fears from going viral, as distrust of the inoculations emerges as a major barrier in the fight against the deadly virus.
“Disinformation that causes vaccine hesitancy is going to be a huge obstacle to getting everyone vaccinated and there are no larger players in that than the social media platforms,” the White House source told the news agency.
“We are talking to them … so they understand the importance of misinformation and disinformation and how they can get rid of it quickly,” the source added.
The news out of Washington is the first sign that officials are directly engaged with Silicon Valley in censoring social media users; Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain previously said the administration would try to work with major media companies on the issue….
Social media leaders have vowed to squash anti-vaccine “disinformation” on their platforms, but the spreading of such content has persisted.
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal slammed social media companies Thursday, tweeting: “Each piece of misinformation, each person bullied for getting vaccinated, is a setback in our effort to end this deadly pandemic. Facebook & Twitter have moved far too slowly in responding to this targeted harassment & these dangerous conspiracy theories.”
A Twitter spokesman said the company is “in regular communication with the White House on a number of critical issues including COVID-19 misinformation.”
Alphabet Inc.’s Google did not comment on its political engagement but referred reporters to its company blog on eliminating fake news.
The White House source said Facebook, Twitter and Google “were receptive,” adding, “it is too soon to say whether or not it translates into lessening the spread of misinformation.”
Indeed, mass murder seems a little farfetched, but it does not take a genius to see that the deep state has very little regard for human life, health and well-being of its citizens. Every time, I see people working with masks delivering mail, groceries, and doing all kind of maintenance for those of us who stay home and work remotely, I ask the same question: “How do you feel working with a face mask for many hours”, and most people feel terrible. Headaches, congestion, allergies, sinus infections, excessive fatigue and anxiety are very common complaints among them. The bloodsuckers who imposed these mask mandates, use them only for a show and are well aware of the health implications. So only the mask mandates alone are clearly a massive crime against humanity. Since we have millions of people whose immune system is weakened by face diapers, the mass vaccinations will have a devastating effect on them. I am not sure if this is the intent of the powers that be, but do we really care? The outcome is all that matters, in fact the road to hell is paved with good intentions. And this is where we are heading.
Could not agree more. Don’t vaccinate us, Bill Gates, we are going to die anyway sooner rather than later. We don’t need an assisted suicide from you.
We will have to resort to short wave. It’s portable.
“it almost seems it was part of a script”…. i’m coming to the conclusion that everything we’ve been through and the last 5 years in particular has been scripted. a supposed billionaire wwf actor, reality show host becomes president. 3 years of nonstop political drama that amounts to nothing, leading into 2020. operation crimson contagion, event 201, billionaire ceos stepping down and cashing out at the top of the market (jeff bezos just stepped down, i’m sure to devote more time to his “humanitarian” efforts). it’s like these ceos are sailing off on their yachts to their private islands waving farewell to us and telling us to keep up the good work. i get the feeling we’re on the uss america but we haven’t been told it’s being decommissioned and about to be turned into an artificial reef . trumps roll as the wrestler bad guy, is to insure anything he says is discredited permanently, hcq, zinc, vitamin c, vitamin d all disinformation from the bad orange wrestler. any that question the narrative are domestic terrorists to be deplatformed, shamed and shunned. now merkel has stated that the pandemic won’t be over until the entire world has been vaccinated. kinda makes you wonder.
Can I add another commandment?
I will never stop fighting against any expression of human courage, decency, creativity, love and compassion until the last carrier of these useless qualities is exterminated.
In answer to points 3 and 4, you might want to consider the words of Maurice Strong when interviewed by Donald Gibson for his book Environmentalism: ideology and power (pg. 95):
And on Sept. 1, 1997, Strong wrote in National Review,
Regarding PCR, he just today sent me an email linking to this very article by Mike Whitney.
Your complacency and minimization is one of the frightening things about 2020-2021.
https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Maurice_Strong#:~:text=Maurice%20Strong%2C%20September%201%2C%201997%20edition%20of%20National,an%20agreement%20reducing%20their%20impact%20on%20the%20environment.
I agree the world elite do appear to want a larger population, not smaller, but I don’t think they mind that the elderly are being killed off.
They warn us about global warming and the need for everyone to reduce their footprint, yet they never touch the subject of overpopulation. If global warming is such a threat and they want to reduce our footprints, why are they not screaming about the millions of footprints being added every year? As you say, they’re bringing in refugees and Third World immigrants, yet if they were so worried about the effects of global warming on existing citizens, they’d probably be trying to keep these people out.
I think the Covid pandemic was manufactured in order to facilitate the Great Reset, which appears to me to be some kind of one-world government. They want to build up the rest of the world at the expense of the West. This will provide many more consumers for their products, and they will control it all.
They bring in refugees and Third World immigrants, and look the other way when illegals flood across the border. This keeps wages down and provides them with a huge voting block to be wielded against their own population. If that doesn’t work, they just rig the elections. They are aware that a lot of the Whites are on to their game or at least suspect something is terribly wrong, so they have upped their game and labelled us “White Supremacists” just to shut us up.
Many of these immigrants and illegals work under the table, don’t pay taxes, and send billions back home in the form of remittances. Every time I’ve heard someone mention taxing this remittance money, the politicians scream that “we can’t do that!” That’s because they want this money going back home. Mexico alone takes in more money through remittances than they do through the sale of oil. There is a fortune in money leaving the West, bound for Asia, India, Mexico, wherever.
This money that’s sent back home then serves to build up the home countries, and the U.S. citizens paid for the education and health care costs in order to make it all happen. It’s one big circle.
The world elite could care less about the Third World citizens, but if they can eventually control their countries and their resources and create new monopolies for their products, then it’s all good with them.
You are correct – we are all just cattle to them.
I did not mean to imply that it is only remittances that are building up the rest of the world. This money does help to raise up the family left back home, though, creating new consumers.
But the Federal Reserve, in collusion with other central banks, have flooded the world with very cheap money for decades now, and this money is going offshore as foreign direct investment, buying up farmland in Indonesia, developing industries all over the world.
I don’t think we will recognize our own countries in the not too distant future. In fact, I don’t think there will be countries or nations. Cultures will be destroyed. Unless they are stopped.
At present they are hiding behind barbed wire. Gee, I wonder why.
That’s what I was thinking. We must have another way around these guys.
If speculation is permissible at Unz.Com about someone’s intention and now decision to get away with seemingly wanton mass murder through the development, manufacture, sale, world distribution, and partly forced administration of dangerous substances (this can include recklessly developed or intentionally deadly “vaccines” and deadly illicit drugs like fentanyl), then such a scenario can be seen to make sense if and only if two things are true:
(1) the Tribe’s talmudic proclivity and antipathy against The Other includes cooly perpetrated mass murder, provided it can be and is done without provoking undue suspicion about the actual perpetrator, and
(2) the Tribe itself is contemporaneously and secretly administering a placebo “vaccine” to its own adherents in the world’s new Center of Power, in place of the actually dangerous and ultimately murderous drugs being promoted among the goyim by its representatives elsewhere.
The foregoing scenario is consistent with everything said above by Mr. Whitney and also with actual, stubborn facts publicly discussed (but not at Unz.Com and not in the MSM) since 2017.
It is also consistent with astounding thesis of scholar Rene Guenon’s profound treatise, first published in 1945, that a progressively subversive and dangerous recklessness is purposely being entered into the social and political transactions of the world, on a scale so vast and rooted so deeply, that there is no possibility of avoiding absolute and universal destruction:
https://www.academia.edu/44692464/The_Antichrist
I’m with most of this article, but call the thing what it is – ‘gene therapy’, not a vaccine.
This doctor Fauci character should be put in a small cage. He’s destroyed many lives. The lives of many children. He’s a criminal. A grinning monster. Always smiling and joking during these absurd media interviews. This is a stone cold evil human being.
“Sputnik V is NOT an mRNA poison like most of the potions being pushed.”
True, but the earlier attempts at corona virus vaccines that ended in disaster were all conventional vaccines like Sputnik, not mRNA vaccines.
I can’t watch it, know why? All that I see when seeing her face is – Hillary 2.o.
I almost break into tremors when hearing her speak because the similarity is so strong and unsettling. She is the puppet the globalists want in the WH but, no one liked her so she flunked as an actual candidate. So, this is how they got her in.
China Joe will be “resigning for health reasons” soon enough and Hillary 2.0 will be come Queen Marxist of America.
Now, I’m won’t be able to sleep tonight just thinking about it.
No doubt creepy Bill Gates, with his knowing smirk and fake concern for the common folk (recall how he boasted about injecting little African girls in the arm with his “vaccines”, and check out how many hundred thousand he sterilised or killed), fully intended this objective, and probably hasn’t finished yet.
Thanks in no small part to the clueless Western politicians, who are genetically incapable of admitting a bad decision and will always choose doubling down over backing down, creepy Bill may well achieve his desire (across the Western world at least).
Not necessarily the case so far, however, across greater Eurasia and even South America, or even creepy Bill’s favorite eugenic testing ground, Africa. In all these places, Chinese and Russian vaccines appear to be winning over the diabolical American “vaccines”. Maybe even Europe, too, if they’re smart and just a little bit lucky.
You think (((They))) are going to kill off their precious bloody Israelis?
Look, I detest Gates and don’t trust him worth a tinker’s damn but, I’m so tired of seeing people misrepresent what he is conveying there. They’re just pushing propaganda and we have enough of that shit 24/7/365.
For years now, people post that video clip and it ALWAYS cuts off exactly after that statement. If they would bother to listen to more of that lecture they would learn that what he means in that situation is this: That, apparently, in Third World countries many women or couples have an excess of children because it’s common for one or more of them to die before reaching adulthood. So, they intentionally have extra kids, as cushion. They want help in old age – it’s not as if they have SS and Medicare.
So, Gates alleges that effective vaccines can prevent serious diseases that often kill kids in those parts of the world and, in time, if people realize their kids will survive than they’ll have fewer of them. Therefore, lower population growth. Understand?
Now, please stop propagandizing. You demean yourself and harm society.
The gas lighting trying to get the sheeple to believe that there are “vaccine shortages” has been overwhelming. Just as the always play the numbers psyop ranking countries and states by the numbers of deaths and infections, so have they been playing the game ranking countries by where they stand on the number of vaccinations. We constantly hear things like
“Israel is number one in vaccinations”. “Von der Leyen dropped the vaccine ball”, “EU is last in the number of vaccinations”, “Putin cannot produce enough vaccinations”, and on and on and on.
Then there is the gaslighting about “Minorities and people of color will get vaccines first” and “Elderly and vulnerable people” will have priority for getting vaccine.
There was also the “vaccine race”, where Pfizer, Moderna and J&J all came out with vaccines that progressively were 94%, then 95%, then 96% effective. This of course all after the “election” was finished. Boobus Americanus loves a race.
Trump of course had “operation warp speed” to bring a space race lucre to the vaccine scam.
Blather about how many layers of masks is best also plays into the vaccine scam to, as does the never ending list of possible effects of catching Covid: infertility, sperm count, damaged lungs, brain damage, loss of taste and smell….
The media and our psyop overlords just keep plumbing new depths in the sea of vaccine gaslighting:
Yes, maybe.
I still don’t know what to make of this or who these people are but I came across this several months ago. It’s weird as hell. https://www.deagel.com/country
The first column past country name is 2019 population of each. Click the 2025 forecast at top right and you will see that they predict dramatic population drops in many countries, incl Israel. Scroll to the bottom of the 2025 page to read their rationale.
Btw, Israel is #52 on 2019 page and # 98 on 2025 page (pop reduction of over 50%, they predict).
EDIT – I’ll just say, there’s a reason that so many elite, high-ticket bunkers have been built in America the last 10 years. Might be related to this.
Recall that the opening gambit of this campaign, way back in January, before Patient Zero of Biden’s lamented “nearly 500,000″** had died, was the meme that it was “just like World War II.”
That campaign, the WWII campaign, started with a massive propaganda campaign to demonize a specific group of people — Germans — white people.
The goal and end result of WWII was the destruction of Germany — its physical infrastructure, its culture, it capacity to reproduce https://archive.org/details/TheFinalSolutionToGermans
just as the ongoing agenda of Critical Race theory is a subset of Critical Theory; namely, white culturecide if not, indeed, the physical eradication of ethnic Europeans and their American progeny.
This is WWIII, the continuation of WWII — the destruction of ethnic European Christians but saving the infrastructure for the use and enrichment of the Jabbers.
WWII utilized air power and atom bombs–invisible molecules with explosive deadly power; WWIII utilizes invisible RNA and DNA with potentially deadly force.
___
** 500,000 — but it was “worth the price”
The “ruling elite” plotted the murder of Martin Luther King using military intelligence, the CIA, the FBI, the Pentagon, the NSA and ultimately paid organized crime to stalk and assassinate that great leader after which every city in the country dedicated a street to Martin Luther King. J Edgar Hoover was convinced Martin Luther King was a communist, sex fiend and threat to the national security of the United States. J Edgar Hoover also denied the existence of organized crime on any sort of a national level. There were also direct ties to organized crime in the assassination of JFK and RFK. Federal investigations of the roles of mob bosses Sam Giancano (Chicago) , Carlos Marcello (New Orleans) and Johnny Rosselli (Los Angeles) led directly to their untimely deaths, preventing their testimony.
Yes, our leaders are scheming dishonest miscreants who can’t be trusted. Can’t argue with that.
Folks in the 18th century understood that inhaling certain airborne particles and dust could be harmful. This eventually led Prussian mining official Alexander von Humboldt to invent a miners’ respirator in 1799. Throughout the 19th century, doctors continued to go without masks while workers in factories were encouraged to use them to help filter particle-ridden air.
In 1897, French surgeon Paul Berger became one of the first surgeons to ever wear a face mask during an operation. Berger was familiar with the work of German bacteriologist Carl Flügge, who discovered that saliva could contain disease-causing bacteria. Berger figured that spitting into a patient’s open abdomen during surgery probably wasn’t a great idea. Berger’s mask was made with six layers of gauze, and its lower edge was sewn to the top of his sterilized linen apron. But, the reception wasn’t exactly warm. It would take decades for doctors to get with the program and start wearing face masks.
But, eventually it was noticed that a continuous spray of saliva ejects from the mouth of the surgeon while talking in class or conducting operations. Today, rational people around the world use masks to reduce the risk of spreading disease during surgery and every dangerous pandemics. It has even proven to be effective in preventing the spread of the common cold.
Death by suffocation from Covid-19 is low on a per capita basis, but the disease is contagious enough that it has overwhelmed intensive care units and their staff around the world. Vaccines are a proven technology for controlling hundreds of diseases around the world. Many far worse than Covid-19. But the spread of Covid-19 and its variants has been rapid, because of modern transportation methods as well as the characteristics of the virus itself.
Techniques for control of a pandemic are limited to masks, isolation and contact tracing. These methods are offensive for everybody that wants to do whatever they want, whenever they want, without consideration for others.
Just as peoples reaction to the Covi-19 virus varies radically, so too, a small percentage of the population will have a negative reaction to one of six vaccines that have been developed thus far. In addition two of the vaccines represent a completely new technology, whose long term risks have not been studied well. This presents classic conflict between the best interests of the individual and society. People are divided as to which human rights are more important in this instance, the individual or the general population.
But the last thing it will ever mean is that Governments anywhere in the world are using a fake pandemic turn people into obedient robots. While many Capitalists would prefer not to do anything about the current pandemic, it is supporters of individual rights by Libertarian Capitalists that object to these vaccines. The absurdity and irony of this circumstance has divided people in a common and toally irrational manner, so typical of human beings.
This is all very frightening. What does one do after reading all this – Life being nasty, short and brutal as some philosophers have opined? No hope so ….
So I remember the quote :“Who loves not women, wine, and song, remains a fool his whole life long,”
So here is my short answer to the virus …
Thousands of Israelis have reportedly forged certification they have received the COVID-19 vaccine in order to avoid getting the shot.
“Netanyahu’s plan will also provide access to more events and activities to those who can prove they’ve received the vaccine through a digital check system.
Beginning Sunday, a “Green Badge” will determine who is permitted to return to gyms, sporting events, cultural venues, hotels and pools, specifically. Anyone who wishes to go to one of these public venues must carry their badge, which has a scannable QR code that certifies they’ve been vaccinated or previously recovered from COVID-19.
“We will get back to life with the green passport,” Netanyahu said on Sunday.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/thousands-believed-to-be-forging-covid-vaccine-certificates-in-israel-to-avoid-shot/ar-BB1dPxEq?ocid=msedgntp
those wily juice
Almost like a Bill Gates Mini-Me.
Donald Trump stated that it is a hoax—just like the flu —-a miracle is going to come—but 493.000 have paid the price –thus far. Secondly—it is unknown the long term effects —it might be more severe for the 28 million who were infected—weak heart and cranium–time will tell. Swamp not drained –Crooked Hillary is out and about —8 million fake voters ruined his second term and Sicknick—-he should have booksd sick that day. Meantime back in Zionland —Kushner’s daddy now is a FREE MAN !!! John Hagee will arrive with David in Jerusalem for the Tribute to Barabbas—a BIG feature coming soon !! The Wall indeed will get done –in 2024.
I was aware of the Maurice Strong quote. Are you suggesting that the Western oligarchs are intelligent farsighted and idealistic individuals, hell bent on saving our environment and our species? I’m not sure why you would think that, you have a much more positive view of them than I do.
In fairness to Mr. Snefjella, the video that he linked doesn’t cut off at the point you state, but indeed goes on to show Mr. Gates’ clarifying his reasoning.
Having said that, the video is labeled with “Kenya News Media”. If the video’s source is Kenyan as suggested, then the sentiment behind the piece is emphatically understandable. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in collaboration with the WHO is responsible for the sterilisation of well over 100,000 Kenyan women of child-bearing age through their TB vaccination program.
IMO Bill Gates was the most spectacularly successful con-artist in history as the CEO of Microsoft, and now as the world’s most prolific billionaire “philantropist” he continues to keep us all guessing – while apparently being basically immune to any accountability for whatever schemes he sets in motion.
The precautionary principle > If in doubt, there is no doubt.
The Chinese and Russians seem to have immediately assumed “CV 19” was a biowar agent. It was not their first rodeo, since China has been from time to time attacked with bioweapons by the US since 1952. (see Jeff Kaye @ medium for about 1000 pages of evidence).
The same regime telling us what we must do or not do, and flogging their “cure” is the regime that flooded Los Angeles with cocaine. The same regime that obliterated Tokyo, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and many other cities. In blunt terms they do not scruple about mass murder…that’s what all those nukes and rockets are for. B41 used to call us fodder units…they call us deplorables…see> https://military.wikia.org/wiki/Action_T4 (the nazi term for deplorables was nutzlosen. “useless eaters”…and that’s what we are, to “them”…)
If in doubt, there is no doubt.
For fun> “The Big Con” (Maurer)
India refused EUA for the Pfizer ‘vaccine’ when Pfizer refused to allow ‘bridging’ studies of ‘vaccine’ safety, to assess risks for the Indian population. So Pfizer lied, as they often do, and declared that they had ‘withdrawn’ the ‘vaccine’. Massive bribery of India’s Hindutva fascist regime is no doubt occurring, quick-smart.
I have seen a Deagle forecast for USA of 54 million in 2025.
https://truth11.com/2020/07/20/deagel-population-projections-their-sources-are-the-deep-state-cia-us-department-of-defense-us-department-of-state-and-world-bank-contributing-data-for-their-forecasts-rocker/
Deagle and Rockefeller are joined at the waist…
Here in Austfailia there is a concerted attack by Big Pharma stooges in the medical Mafias to denigrate the Astra Zeneca vaccine, and push the Pfizer ‘vaccine’. They really want that m-RNA injected, out of sheer humanity, as ever. What is particularly nauseating is to see political cretins, with IQs nearing idiot level, pontificating about ‘follow the science and ‘trusted’ sources’. They lie about everything else, so the path of self-preservation is clear. And the TOTAL rejection of safe and effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin only grows more rabid.
It is all about Big Pharma collecting the funds. The loss of life is a by product that is not of concern to Big Pharma. Just get the vaccine out there. I know I will not be taking a jab.
It brings up an interesting thought what would happen if long term health damage started to reveal itself?
Say in 3 years people suddenly started dropping down dead or millions got cancer 1000’s % higher than normal?
How would this be reported? I can just visualize millions sitting in front of their screens open mouthed with the sudden realization they made a big mistake.
What would happen then do sick people riot? do they have the strength to do anything.
No it would never be reported even when your cnn reporter collapses on screen and there’s no power because there’s no one to run the power station it would be denied to the end.
“and massive immigration of people who don’t share their language, culture or values.”
This is very bad news for the Japanese. Is there a link we can go to for more info’?
Weird all right. Wonder what they base their figures on?
Laughs? I barely made it to 53 seconds of hysteria mongering mixed with goofy grinning, and I’ll be nauseated and disgusted for days over the experience.
Heaven help us.
It is pretty obvious that most of the official corona virus story is bullshit, and there is no credibility for the vaccines for the reasons mentioned. It is also true that regime coercion is being used to force people into the vaccines even though many suspect they are dangerous. Hank Aaron’s cause of death wasn’t mentioned because the man whom many still consider the greatest home run hitter ever is an icon and the fact he died as a result of submitting to the vaccine is a story that should be noticed. You have to go to uncontrolled websites like this one to find out such key facts.
Mass murder seem a little far-fetched for you? Then I refer you to WW1, Bolshevik Revolution, WW2, Vietnam War, 9-11, Desert Storm, War on Terror, War on Syria, all carried out by the criminal oligarchs. Total death toll exceeds 200 million souls.
Regarding our “leaders,” I’ve thought that for a long time. Suspected it with LBJ ( was young and more ignorant then), and had it confirmed by every one of the goons after that, particularly Reagan, Clinton, the Shrub, and all the rest of the morons since. The current clowns are bottom of the barrel for sure.
Without a doubt, our owners are mocking us and along with the covid mask and vaccine scams are testing what we’ll put up with, but what else are bored psychopathic sadists to do?
Tragically,
And we, the gullible and cowering, are nowhere close to this point:
Hardware is a necessary part in the strategy! Hardware AND software. What about cars and phones could we merge the words in simply DRONES. Can the hangers on to the scraps of the table (the middle classes cast of sucking up in the hope of, one time, being part of the “elected few”) decide that they are inside the curve of a suicidal strategy?
For the ones that do not understand rationally anything beyond high sun at noon, and simple things like breeding, feeding, sheltering (most of us), there should be a mass “religion” into loyalty to the hard solid subverts of the untenable status quo, soothing surplus population’s intuitive instincts (the Vatican strategy of mirroring moral and ethics regardless, and multi facetedly tailored).
And of course there must be the stick, the menace and execution of consequence to betrayal.
Apart from privilege devide(s) the future is largely into the hands of a younger generation who must see that they are set up as cattle, their only individual value, if any, to be inside a collective that is favorable and sensitive to their talents, not a future of mass produced “one time use” service animals.
The strategy of our “elites”?; improvising, and gaming the boundaries of a new factoring of human surplus populations —dircctly (forget stock markets, dollar values in manipulated real time simulated ledgers).
Journos, alas the “Glenn Greenwalds” of our times should be aware that they are closest to the sinkhole! Communication, for the use of manipulation will keep confirming a bigger brother in quantitative data analysis, electronic surveillance, biological manipulations. It is quite a danger zone: politicians, administrators, managers, should be aware that they are redefined and diminished in a future to come (yes there can be Trumps and Bidens, any-one has the opportunity to act, be of Washington fame, but will it matter, will the atomic rush last?). One cannot rule when the new tools are not understood.
The century will split into the next one, way earlier then 2100.
The newest programming language: “assembly” as a layer to bio-genetics and bulk data analysis that has a user front-end equally understood by smarter humans and machines at once.
Interesting times, as to the readers of unz.com, the “narrative”, logo-lingual pieces that slide, or stutter, to a polished conclusion, which can then be opposed and paled by the next meaningful piece of limited context and thus keeping the audience into the middle zone of confusion, the craving for more, the addiction to ‘being told’ and ‘experts’, will not do in understanding the world the “elites” are improvising, while shifting the cost to the surplus populations.
Suckers the most, sadly, come Chinese or White. It will amount to something close as “Indian” casts principles, we dear friends are the unwashed, untouchables, that is our role. And we deserve the connotation, the self-attached strings of incomprehension are everywhere.
I don’t think that the vaccine is so much deadly, although I could be wrong. We certainly won’t know the more damaging long-term effects for a long time.
But I think what it mostly is, not a “cure for Covid” (it can’t even prevent transmission!), nor a “tool for population reduction”, but a pilot test for this new mRNA technology, that will be used not only for diseases but for all kinds of modifications in your body and mind.
At Moderna site they are already talking about treating our DNA like an “operating system” in need of constant “updates”. They really want to modify things by means of “hacking” our cells and making them produce proteins and other substances for all kinds of purposes.
The whole Covid thing was nothing more than a big test for lots of things that they wanted to implant anyway: authoritarian measures by governments, control of free speech; access to all your data including genetic info; prohibition of large gatherings; more social atomization; digitalization of all entertainment and art (don’t go out, watch it alone at home); digitalization of cash (all traceable, no hiding a single cent from the IRS); more money to Big Tech and Wall Street and less to small businesses and the middle class (let’s make everyone else poor); eventually taking over the properties of anyone who is not rich (“you won’t own anything and you’ll be happy”); modifying human biology through technology, turning people into walking GMOs or cyborgs.
What would they do different if there was no “Covid”? Nothing. Covid was just the excuse to accelerate stuff they wanted to do anyway. Perhaps a pandemic just scared people more than “global warming”.
I cannot stand to listen to that sniveling whiny voice of Bill Gates long enough to even start the video, let alone listen to his entire disgusting vaccination spiel. The only reason Gates would care about third world women and families is so that he could replace certain target populations around the world.
Obviously if families are Catholic, Mormon, Hasidic or even Islamic, having kids is not about SS and Medicare. Perhaps in your narrow, judeafied hatred of white families you think that life revolves around getting handouts through SS and Medicare, but they are really nothing more than intergenerational ponzi schemes anyway.
People are getting “vaccinated” with experimental gene therapy drugs in order to feel safe from a “virus” that only kills something like .2% of the population. Do you think that they will really stop having an extra child if the odds are 5-70% that any single child will die, be born with disabilities, or otherwise turn out to be a burden on its parents?
666 is a code for 6x6x6 = 216
216 x Jupiter orbit (11,86) x 10 = the great year in Earth orbits (years)
Therefore, 666 is a code for some important point of the great cycle.
Antichrist/beast would be simply a person/entity which appears around that time on Earth.
There are quite a few references to ‘Jove’ and his ‘sky ladder’ in Marlowe’s ‘Tamburlaine’, for example.
Do you think these elites are patriots? LOL
De industrialization to China
Bankrupting the county via pointless foreign wars
Undermining your society by promoting division through Marxist policies creating a divide and rule hatred between ethnic groups and promoting letter group weirdos to undermine kids mental perspectives and society in general
Finally destroying the economy by a lockdown against a condition that has a 99.7% survival rate. Why not just vaccinate & shield the retired elderly and vulnerable? If it was all about that?
Their money and influence is their power not by the gov they supposedly serve.
Brilliant comment. It gets to the heart of the matter if one cares to follow the money. And the term Faucicratic Oath is just perfect for the Satanic system that has now been spawned. But the world God gave us is self-regulating. Bill Gates may live to discover that to his dismay.
Yes and no.
I read “Covid-19: The Great Reset” by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret. It makes clear that Covid-19 is a key political component of the Davos (Henry Kissinger) NWO project. The first chapters are lies about the awful threat from Covid-19 equating it with the plague, and the remainder are a call for governments to suspend basic freedoms and coordinate their actions at a higher level (guess from where). It’s peppered with the phrase “the crisis must not go to waste” – in fact that familiar phrase, which also happened to apply to the September 2001 – and also happened to involve the same people with the same pre-prepared detailed and high volume instant media delivery ( Arab pilots, Wuhan wet markets).
The only conclusion after reading the book is that it’s a totalitarian project and the ZioGlob elite want absolute power , so that part is right.
They own the MSM – making it their authentic voice. So checking the main themes allows one to follow the political attack lines and guess at the desired result. Main themes:
COVID – “Emergency” allows the state to by-pass democracy. Pays vast amounts of money to themselves (probably every year) for an unnecessary, not properly tested and potentially dangerous vaccine. Atomizes the population politically (with a variant of house arrest) and sets a precedent in intrusiveness and destruction of personal freedom.
WHITE SUPREMACISM – Traditionalist Constitution supporting Americans are the enemy (as a class – we’re not speaking about individuals here). They’re the only credible political threat to the ZioGlob NWO so they need to be eradicated and they’re attacked on multiple fronts – BLM, political re-education in schools, removal of Constitutional rights, obligatorily labeled as “Far Right”. Justification for annulling the 2nd Amendment.
PROHIBITED SPEECH – Speech that is illegal, socially discouraged and can lead to loss of employment. Speech that questions (weakens) ZioGlob MSM dogma.
Where I disagree, is that they want to build up the rest of the world at the expense of the West.
DEMONIZE RUSSIA AND CHINA – Russia and China also look like the enemy, since the ZioGlob can’t get its hooks into them (media/ finance/ politics). They want them as subservient as places like the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
However, there is some good news. Henry Kissinger is now 97 years old so likely won’t be around causing trouble for much longer.
Yeah, I was trying to figure out what difference he saw in Whitney’s and PCR’s position. Maybe Mike has expended the range of speculation about motives a little, but I doubt PCR would see that as off the rails.
Anybody happen to know where Counterpunch, which ran off these two fine scribes, stands on the scamdemic? I haven’t read it in years. I’m guessing they’re all diapered up and rolling up their sleeves for the jab. WWAD?
For years, I’ve wondered why people are living as they do, so isolated, not even wanting to reply to a mere pleasantry spoken to them such as, “good morning.” Now I know, through the TV and main steam media and all their gadgets they constantly clutch in their hands, they have been made into semi-morons who are easily conditioned to believe anything they’re told by media and government authorities. First step in escape from this horrible way of living is to get the TV out of your life and out of your house.
re: True, but the earlier attempts at corona virus vaccines that ended in disaster were all conventional vaccines like Sputnik, not mRNA vaccines.
Apparently Sputnik has gone thru phase 3 trials – so I would expect that a general inflammation in many subjects would have been noticed. But nothing is sure in this complex matter…
I wonder if those that pulled this off were surprised at how easy it was.
Don’t sweat it. Trump rushed the vax and Trump is the smartest man ever- a God-Emperor- according the Theodore Beale and many others and Trump will reclaim the presidency pretty soon.
This is all part of the plan. Trust it,
It’s a GAS: genetic alteration serum.
The median age of Covid-19 victims (and serious cases) is 82 years old. That means MOST people who die are over age 80 globally. 95% of deaths are in people over age 60; the vast majority of the other 5% are seriously ill (kidney failure, some cancers, etc). Essentially ALL children who have died from Covid-19 (the media’s favorite cases) were seriously ill. Covid-19 resembles Alzheimer’s in its at risk populations; it is an old people’s disease. And very serious; one in six infected 80 year olds dies from Covid-19, many have serious sequelae. If you are under age 50, you have almost ZERO chance of dying from Covid-19 if infected (Nature, August 28, 2020). So for 500,000 US Covid-19 deaths all but about 25,000 are in the Elderly, those over age 60. Of the 25,000 most are just under age 60, and almost all have serious medical conditions.
Clearly if over age 80 the vaccine is well worth the risk; it is unlikely to kill 1 in 6 like the virus. But what about the young and healthy? They are at almost ZERO Risk from Covid-19, and the vaccine risk, though unknown, is guesstimated at 1 in 10,000 to 100,000 deaths, depending on the age of the vaccinated population. So if 300 million Americans were vaccinated that would kill between 3,000 and 30,000 people. Most would be in the same populations dying from Covid-19, at a lower rate. But can we justify killing (or worse, a life-long disability) in the a small number of otherwise young and healthy? Where is the threshold?
“Disinformation that causes vaccine hesitancy is going to be a huge obstacle to getting everyone vaccinated……”
There it is. Plain as day. Right in your face.
“…..getting everyone vaccinated…..”
No exceptions. No choice. Everybody must have “The Jab”. Mandatory vaccination. Or else. Coming soon to a theatre or drive-in near you.
No wonder Joe Bidet was ‘installed’ as president…..
“nothing of substance, Social distancing, hand washing…”
Don’t forget the children. Remember the children. Missing those days of school. Statistics show that if a child falls behind by the third grade, they can never make up the gap. Because Covid. And Trump, of course, which doesn’t need to be said. Rolling out the Biden plan. Our hearts go out to those citizens of Texas and the Mid-Atlantic states who don’t have power. We’re thinking about you. Can’t you feel the vibes we, Joe and I, are putting out? Especially children of color. Third grade. The Gap. Inoculate now to close the Gap.
And then after a brief while, we hear they are disposing of unused vaccines because thirty percent of the intended
victimsrecipients are not showing up for their appointments.
And heaven forbid they use the vaxx on other willing
victimssubjects; it is a criminal offence to deviate from the plan.
Even if the response to COVID is not a criminal conspiracy, it is worse in that it is a massive blunder by those who should have known better than to have put the whores before Descartes (non res cogitans).
Didn’t want to go with yellow, eh?
In the real world, people who assert that they know what Bill Gates is actually intending based on his words in the link I gave are in my opinion making an assertion which implies godlike powers of discernment.
I am aware that there has been controversy over his words on that occasion, and the further explanation that he gives has been posited by many, including propaganda organs, as proof of his benign and reasonable intent.You imply that Gates is on that occasion being straightforward and sincere and has no unmentionable agenda behind and beyond his words that I quoted. So if Big Brother tells us that War is Peace, surely that is what Big Brother means: such an honest pacifist.
But the history of Bill Gates in the real world includes that which is referred to by Ultrafart in comment 29. Or consider this from From Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s Instagram post April 9th, 2020:
Gate’s bio includes many indications of his capacity for deceitful and conniving and glib explanations, providing context to the words that I quoted in comment 11. My opinion is that he is a deeply deranged person, and with so much influence, extremely dangerous. Gollum.
He lost the plot as soon as he said only 1 in 400 had died from Corona Virus (Cov Sars 2) – NO ONE HAS DIED FROM A COVID 19 VIRUS!
Viruses DO NOT EXIST: https://bittube.tv/post/74e1d1fd-d096-488e-958c-38425f1e1bde
Hi ‘Q’, how ya doin’?
“Beginning Sunday, a “Green Badge” will determine who is permitted to return to gyms, sporting events, cultural venues, hotels and pools, specifically. Anyone who wishes to go to one of these public venues must carry their badge, which has a scannable QR code that certifies they’ve been vaccinated or previously recovered from COVID-19.”
And how are they squaring such a requirement with the fact that the vax-mongers themselves insist that getting injected does not necessarily prevent one from being a carrier and spreader, and therefore there is literally zero public health reason for any institution or entity to have any policy whatsoever on whether or not someone got injected.
Well I’m sure they do the same as everywhere else – they don’t square it, but count on the masses to continue engaging in the most self-contradictory doublethink.
Given the self-evident extreme bad faith of the system’s entire Covid assault, to forge papers which never should be required in the first place to claim to have received an injection which no institution legally can require in the first place is morally impeccable self-defense against tyranny in general and against a direct physical assault in particular.
“Is the MSM so insecure that they feel they must viciously belittle those people with whom they disagree rather that provide objective in-depth reporting?”
Answer: The Jew
“Is that normal or is someone very afraid that they are losing their control over the “spinning” of information?”
Answer: The Jew
“Who’s calling the shots in this pandemic fiasco or aren’t you the slightest bit curious?”
Answer: The Jew
“So, here’s the million-dollar question: Are the Covid vaccines safe or not?”
Answer: Yes, they are “safe” because the Jew says so!
Mike is talking of the Empire of Oceania construct of mRNA vaccines. The Russian are NOT these. They are merely a stem from an adenovirus which has been used extensively for the last 20 yrs with NO recorded side effects, and a construct identical to the “virus” – if it is an infectious particle, which has never been proven, as it maybe a normal human body exosome ,as many cutting edge scientists now suspect – and thus is harmless to the human being.
Why would they want to ?- well why do they send them to wars to die for no reason? Why do they decimate their livelihood so many are dying of hunger and despair? Why to they do anything they do? For a variety of reasons, but because they lack empathy because they have no imagination, because they dont care because all they want is to make money because they are grossly incompetent and thats just for starters.
Anyone that has looked at that video honestly has to conclude that @The Real World is correct and he did an excellent job of condensing the argument. Gates is a POS, but he isn’t wrong about how the 3rd world views their culture and its demands for support to work their land and in old age.
You are correct in pointing out how his policies have hurt many people. He shouldn’t have as much influence as he does, but that’s the fault of the politicians that can’t see past the money he represents.
The real problem stems from gov’t coercion to do as they say, or else. Without the gov’t threat of force, Gates, Soros, etc would be powerless to implement their plans.
Me too. This has all been absurdly easy for theSatanic Overlords of the world.
As I have been doing for months now, the only time I even slightly reach any face -diapered moron is when I point out the two bright neon signs pointing at their heads:
One says “sniveling coward”
The other “low grade moron”.
Of course for most people their overweening Pride prevents them from making any change at all – they would have to start by admitting they have been had.
The mRNA “vaccines” are genetic pollution. But ultimately, so what? Millions have already their souls, let them lose their lives as well.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/power-outage-forces-texas-officials-scramble-administer-covid-19-vaccine-n1257999
But this is the clincher, they re-refrigerated the rest for re-use later. Come on covidiots, wake up for crying out loud…
Of course this is my favorite story, it is almost as good as Hansel and Gretel and the wicked witch in the woods:
Gee I just read several articles off Revolver that say natural immunity will be achieved for humanity by April. If true, it will be interesting to see how our rulers accelerate human compliance to the “not really a vaccine” vaccine. Gotta have everyone believe in the “settled” science!
The presidents that you mentioned are interesting and connected. LBJ was a prime beneficiary of the JFK assassination. Obviously, we will never solve that crime, because there were so many suspects with motives, and the Dallas area was saturated with suspects including Papa Shrub with the agency. Days after the assassination, LBJ signed the order to send troops to Vietnam thereby satisfying the agency’s motive.
Reagan’s VP, Papa Shrub, was the agency’s control person in the WH. He controlled Reagan the same way Kissinger controlled Nixon. When Nixon was no longer useful to the deep state, Kissinger orchestrated Watergate.
Bill helped Papa Shrub and his agency distribute drugs from the Mena Airport in Arkansas. They became so close, that Papa effectively adopted Bill as his son and got him into the WH.
If you include his own term and that of Boy George, Papa controlled the WH for 28 years. Boy George was in the WH in 2001. Chain knee, Papa’s partner, was the civilian commander of N0RAD on that day. Because of his low IQ, Boy George’s role was limited to reading a story about a Pet Goat, symbolizing Baphomet. The evil ones are into occult symbolism. The stars on the GOP logo were inverted in 2000. The twin towers represented the gates of hell which we passed through in 2001. The image of the towers is burned into our minds as a form of mass hypnosis. The Commission Report is the lie of the 21st Century.
The Oklahoma City incident was a rehearsal for the big event. Papa’s personal troops imported from the First Gulf War were spotted there practicing the swift removal of evidence. That kind of damage to such a sturdy building could not have been caused by a truck bomm parked in the lot.
The swamp consists of Clinton Democrats and Shrub Republicans. The Clintons got Trump to be the GOP candidate, because they thought that Hillary would then win easily. When she lost, they and the controlled media began to attack Trump relentlessly. The Swamp does not want the people to elect a President ever again.
The movement of people is for destabilization of an area culturally and economically. This will make those areas easier to control in the long run. One could speculate, based on what many doctors have said, that the new vaccines could cause long-term illnesses and earlier deaths in addition to infertility. If this is true, then that would also lead to more destabilization and a gradual reduction of the population. The global elite are proposing alternative timelines – meaning, that they are all for implanting technology within the human body to merge humanity into a sci-fi-ish conceived future (transhumanism) rather than an organically derived natural progression of humanity. Once this is achieved – the trans-human population, along with AI, will serve as the new serfdom. The “Green New Deal” is not about saving the planet, it’s about imposing so many restrictions that all of the remaining people will be forced into “smart cities” with maximum surveillance and control. I don’t know anyone who is against the real, but surface concepts of: good health, a healthy environment, a healthy society. But, we have to consider that the definitions of these objects may be VERY different depending on the perspective and objective of the individual or group using the terms and promoting the objectives. There is a lot of talk about the global reset. The reset is necessary because our fiat money system has run it’s course (they last typically around 50 years) and we’ve exceeded it’s natural expiration date. But, global reset also includes the human reset. The corona pandemic provided (whether contrived or natural) the perfect conditions to achieve the global reset, while a small number of billionaires also increase their fortunes by a huge magnitude. The only option we have at this point is to work through state governments to make certain they are proceeding according to their state constitution. Our national constitution and bill of rights is largely under attack or being ignored. The term “local” has never before been so important – local politics, local food and community is what will preserve our future.
Not after the 9ll Commission Report.
EZ PZ
Adjust the narrative
it begins:
Pfizer vaccine may offer strong protection after first dose, Israeli study finds
Experts cautioned that more research is needed, but the results do provide some evidence that the second dose could be delayed.
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/pfizer-vaccine-may-offer-strong-protection-first-dose-israeli-study-fi-rcna300
Gatherings like Thanksgiving and Christmas and restaurant openings soon caused intensive care unit overloads, just as authorities predicted. A return to restrictions have quickly brought the hospitalization rates down.
The risks to essential workers remains unacceptably high without the vaccines. It simply isn’t fair to nurses, doctors, crop harvesters and retail cashiers for a bunch of selfish brat Republicans to refuse to participate.
There are sound public health reasons why children are required to get polio, small pox and all the other vaccines before attending school. The real risks, still largely unknown, focused on this particular vaccine, are based on unknowns but clearly lower than not getting vaccinated at all, from the standpoint of controlling the infection rate of essential workers.
Sure, for most people, Covid-19 may be no worse than the flu. But the flu vaccine has helped me nine out of ten years. There are plenty of sound reasons not to trust our Government, or any other Government. But public health programs are not one of them. In every country, beginning with the USA, where paranoid delusional right wingers hold power, the pandemic has been worse. But for Brazil, with forest burning maniac Jair Bolsonaro in charge, the USA would be number one on the planet earth for deaths per capita from Covid-19. This is on account of the extreme selfishness of the orange sloth who has been showered with the finest most expensive socialist health care that he pretends to abhor. When Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi denounce socialized medicine, they mean they don’t want you to have it, even though they have it and just doubled their budget for the free care to themselves that they enjoy.
Henry is living proof that there are lizard people (joke). Remember, these are evil people. They have access to kidnapped victims living in their dungeons. They amuse themselves with the abuse and torture of their young victims. Organ harvesting and the drinking of blood of their young victims prolong their lives.
The butcher of SE Asia was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. More proof that the system is fixed.
Good piece. But this is not quite as messianic as it looks. This disease and its vaccines are a CIA profit center.
AMERITHRAX/Biothrax was a commercial bonanza despite making thalidomide look like a miracle drug. Recall DoD forced it on the troops in breach of Nuremberg Code Article 1. Some of the same Igors are in the thick of SARS-COV-2 marketing. Whenever CIA mad scientists try out a new germ warfare agent, their domesticated immunologists jump on the bandwagon to push vaccines.
Look closely at H1N1 too. Multiple introductions of a dread disease produced when an African bat crapped on the head of an Asian pig and it swam to Latin America and had sex with an otter. That also had a bullshit vaccine.
SARS-COV-2 is merely the latest, largest rollout of a uniform, bog-standard CIA ratfuck for fun and profit.
Here is some very good detail work on CIA’s network of cutouts. TNI is a new NGO that tracks CIA’s latest attempt to end-run the global authorities. You will find that a lot of what you blame WHO for was actually done by NOCs in industry interest groups. They push WHO aside and use their name.
https://www.tni.org/en/article/week-of-activities-peoples-vs-corporate-power
When you say “earlier attempts at corona vaccines that ended in disaster were all conventional diseases like Sputnik, not mRNA vaccines” do you mean, by “ending in disaster,” that 1) they did not work, or that 2) they killed millions of people? Perhaps you mean mRNA vaccines will kill more people than conventional attempts at vaccine? Some of us will live to find out, won’t we?
There is an event that could take out most of the world, and the Elitist, most likely have the latest cosmic calendar , that the public does not have. A asteroid or comet hitting an ocean of even Nibiru is an example. In the Mayan movie Apocalypse Now – only the Chief’s were allowed access to the astrological knowledge, and this hasn’t changed. And it seems to be a total government thing, between them all. All those trillions for underground bases aren’t for nothing. oo dah chee
The problem with Billy Boy is that because he is knowledgeable and successful in one field. he considers himself an expert in just about everything else. The fellow is now all knowledgeable in climate change, vaccines, eco foods and such like. I imagine when he gets tired waxing on these subjects he will get on his soap box and lecture us on intestinal polyps and drippy dicks.
We see the same trend with the Hollywood or for that matter elites in general. A guy who waited tables and cleaned toilets is now a big star. All he knows is acting, refreshing your glass of water and scraping shit off of toilet bowls. However, unknown to us low lives, after a few successful films and the purchase of a Malibu mansion, he has become an expert in nuclear science, international politics or whatever attracts his fancy. People hang on his every word and are anxious for the next pronouncement. Take Kardashian for example. If she lets loose a fart from her fake ass and posts it on social media every simpleton rushes with an odious applause and outdo each other gushing and anal-ising her blowout.
Some of these cretins even get carried away and cannot distinguish between their Hollywood roles and the real world. Take DeNiro for example. He seems stuck in Casino mode. His critique of Trump is stunningly simple “fuck Trump, fuck him, fuck him”. Very intellectual no ??
Almost every day we see and hear this “expert” or that “consultant” says so and so. Yet, to our common and “uneducated” ears it all sounds like sheer nonsense. It is puzzling to so many of us that the educated elites say and do the dumbest of things.
I think the explanation is simple. They may be “expert” in their field whatever that is and whatever that means. In terms of everything else they are idiots. Billy is one of those who falls into this category.
I see him as a real-life version of the stock, innocuous Memphistopheles-type character in his perfect suit and tie, always happy and ready to help in exchange for one’s immortal soul.
Apparently the Oligarchs don’t want more White people, since no predominantly White country in the world is managing to replace itself. And I’ll bet the White TFR is being reduced even further since compulsory masking, social distancing, and lockdowns have been forced on them. I wonder what percentage of male Caucasians wants to get married and have children in today’s anti-White, anti-male, anti-family dystopia? You can’t even have big weddings anymore.
Farmer Bill Gates, now the biggest landowner in America, was on 60 Minutes a week ago, pontificating on his ambitious plans to change the entire world. We’ll be eating fungus burgers as we slouch toward net zero carbon emissions by 2050. His vision does not sound like a man who wants to see any increase in the world’s population. Nor have I heard of any other billionaire Masters of the Universe advocate for it. I know they are a bunch of liars and crooks, especially on their Covid plan-demic, but when it comes to their obsession with reducing the world’s population, I think for once they are telling the Truth.
The “species” isn’t saved or done any other “favors” by non-selectively/arbitrarily killing off the best examples of the species, industrial or non-industrial.
I like how the state’s enforcer had the, “you’ve stolen a vaccine from the needy,” explanation ready to go.
I wonder if he was involved in the planning for this op or if that line was just part of his normal quarterly training.
I am 73 years old and refuse to be inoculated with Big Pharma’s “demon opsonin” that has not been proven to effectively kill the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus once it infects the body.
I don’t get the influenza nor the pneumonia vaccine either. I have been ill requiring traditional medicines but not for more than a week and never been hospitalized.
I attribute my good health to: eating foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals, daily exercise, especially during the long winters here in western, New York, vitamin and mineral supplements (e.g., multi-B complex, vitamin D3, saw palmetto, lysine, etc.) and proper hygiene.
I also recommend that people avoid “communal feeding” at the workplace and at restaurant buffets during the winter months since seasonal influenza peaks in January along with other respiratory illnesses. Lastly, people die of all kinds of disease everyday and mainly the elderly; it’s a fact of life.
Comorbidity is a major contributing factor of death and not just this coronavirus infection. We need to employ critical thinking and challenge the status quo medical experts and the multi-national corporations that manipulate them like marionettes to push their agenda of profit above all else.
LOL, yeah, that’s exactly what you did. But, you are not a God and didn’t even have the common decency or sense to easily bring up that TED Talk to hear more or comprehend the latter part of your linked video.
There have been many articles about his Foundations vaccine programs in Africa and the trouble, illness and deaths they seem to have created. So, front those articles of nefarious intent rather than posting that same distorted video clip I’ve seen 50 times in the last several years.
In that TED Talk he is not implying using vaccines to kill people, like so many weak-minded people have implied. The info I provided is what he was referring to. Now, be adult enough to admit you didn’t even try to understand what was being put forth….and stop digging, your hole is twice as deep now.
There are many real problems, intertwined. These include but are by far not limited to:
The extremely concentrated corporate control of mass media, and their commitment to propaganda and censorship and public manipulation. Depending on the country, there may be disproportionate influence by intelligence agencies, governments, and owners and CEOs. The contemporary near-disappearance of excellence in western mass media journalism, replaced by corrupt and inept and manipulative – fake news – ‘information’.
The extreme concentrations of wealth, in multi-billionaires and foundations, thus conferring de facto plutocratic command and control and influence over politics and public policy.
The extreme private -interest-serving political and medical influence and power of those who control the transnational pharmaceutical industry.
Nefarious shadow power and zealous satanic-esque ideology held by powerful people in the shadows.
The extensive corruption of science by military and corporate agenda.
Government corruption and stupidity. Very hard to distinguish one from the other….
It also seems to me that summing up the “real problem” as “government coercion” is not just very incomplete, but comes close to endorsing the view that government per se is the real problem. That thesis undermines the ideal of good government, which, however difficult to achieve, remains a permanently necessary political project.
My thoughts exactly.
Its Biden after being vaccinated suddenly become incapacitated ,and nobody is suspicious about that?
So what is going on?
Biden getting the vaccine should be full of optimistic energy.
So where is Biden?
Is he still alive?
If you want the jab, jump in line big guy and roll up your sleeve. Just don’t try and force me to do the same by any means(can’t buy food, can’t fly, can’t attend large events). Seeing how vaccines assure you you will never be sickened by consorting with the great unwashed such as myself, there should not be any problems.
That’s quite an irrational rant, Schuetzey. Take your pills – maybe make it a double dose today.
“Obviously if families are Catholic, Mormon, Hasidic or even Islamic, having kids is not about SS and Medicare. ”
Btw, that is hilarious. Obviously, you haven’t spent time in the Third World.
Coronamania Quotes – Regarding mentally and morally deranged hypocrites like Dr. Falsie and Bill Gates and people in power who they control (or who control them), their cockamamie face diaper mandates, ‘Lockdowns,’ vaccines, social distancing, etc. and the ever growing public outcry against them and their worthless agendas:
“Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed.” Isaiah 10:1 in the King James Version
“Men seldom, or rather never for a length of time and deliberately, rebel against anything that does not deserve rebelling against.” Thomas Carlyle
“The thing worse than rebellion is the thing that causes rebellion.” Frederick Douglass
“Any general loathing of a gang or sect usually has some sound basis in instinct.” Ezra Pound
“Any fool can make a rule, and any fool will mind it.” Henry David Thoreau
“Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves.” Henry David Thoreau
“It’s better to die on your feet than live on your knees.” Alexander Lukashenko
“They will create the virus themselves and will sell you the antidote.” Muammar al Gaddafi
“The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie, deliberate, contrived, and dishonest, but the myth, persistent, pervasive, and unrealistic.” John F. Kennedy.
“Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.” Joseph Goebbels (Director of Hitler’s ministry of propaganda)
“It is by its promise of a sense of power that evil often attracts the weak.” Eric Hoffer
“Those who fervently seek the annihilation of others are really driven by the longing for self-annihilation.” Emile Durkheim
“All ambitions are lawful except those that climb upward on the miseries and credulities of mankind.” Henry Ward Beecher
“If all else fails, immorality can always be assured by spectacular error.” John Kenneth Galbraith
“Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found the exact measure of the injustice and wrong which will be imposed on them.” Frederick Douglass
“The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.” Frederick Douglass
“The defiance of established authority, religious and secular, social and political, as a worldwide phenomenon may well one day be accounted the outstanding event of the decade.” Hannah Arendt, 1969
“The greatest evil perpetrated is the evil committed by nobodies, that is by human beings who refuse to be persons.” Hannah Arendt
“Only crime and the criminal, it is true, confront us with the perplexity of radical evil; but only the hypocrite is rotten to the core.” Hannah Arendt
“Totalitarianism in power invariably replaces all first-rate talents regardless of their sympathies, with those crackpots and fools whose lack of intelligence and creativity are still the last guarantee of their loyalty.” Hannah Arendt
“Before man’s leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of men who can fabricate it.” Hannah Arendt
“Love by its very nature is unworldly, and it is for this reason, rather than its rarity, that it is not only apolitical but antipolitical, perhaps the most powerful of all antipolitical forces.” Hannah Arendt
“Suffering by nature or chance never seems so painful as suffering inflicted on us by the arbitrary will of another.” Arthur Schopenhauer
“If you give someone power, they’re going to use it.” Dr. Paul Craig Roberts
“Force does not constitute right… obedience is due only to legitimate powers.” Jean-Jacques Rousseau
“Dressed in the lion’s skin the ass spread terror far and wide.” Jean de La Fontaine
“Force may make hypocrites, but it can never make converts.” William Penn
“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.” William Penn
“Let the people think they govern, and they will be governed.” William Penn
“Technology is dominated by those who manage what they do not understand.” Murphy (from Murphy’s Laws)
“It is impossible to make anything foolproof because fools are so ingenious.” Murphy.
“If you build a system that a fool can use, only a fool will use it.” Murphy
“The scientists of today think deeply instead of clearly. One must be sane to think clearly, but one can think deeply and be quite insane.” Nikola Tesla
“The mouth of the righteous speaketh wisdom, and his tongue talketh of judgment. The Law of God is in his heart; none of his steps shall slide. The wicked watcheth the righteous and seeketh to slay him. The Lord will not leave him in his hand, nor condemn him when he is judged. Wait on the Lord and keep his way, and he shall exalt thee to inherit the land. I have seen the wicked in great power, and spreading himself like a green bay tree. Yet he passed away, and lo, he was not: Yea, I sought him but he could not be found.” Psalm 37:30-36 in the King James Version.
I found it disturbing Mike never mentioned Trump’s part in this scamdemic with his Operation Warp Speed and his turning over of the handling of all things Covid to FEMA. Trump is just as guilty as any in this fiasco.
Not so.
Dr. Roger Seheult, MD
Vitamin D and COVID 19: The Evidence for Prevention and Treatment of Coronavirus (SARS CoV 2)
hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, and Zinc.
https://www.unz.com/article/the-great-covid-19-deception-and-what-you-need-to-know-to-survive/
How much effort has Big Pharma put into subverting this treatment regimen?
This much:
Top line of a google search, Covid and zinc, produces
Mayo Clinic and Harvard weigh in on the front page; both caution against zinc, etc. and endorse/enforce the “CDC guidelines” (mantra, meme, social engineering element) mask – wash – social distance.
Your narrative on the evolution of the use of masks is interesting, bayviking, but nowhere does it mention prevention or therapy or, indeed, awareness of and strengthening of the body’s own systems for preventing illness. These systems in the human body long-predated the use of masks, the existence of CDC, etc.
Love those beautiful paintings… they would look very nice next to my massive bookcase. I’m Just saying… I want one or two.
Overpopulation of Earth is a real problem that should not be ignored and has to be managed to avoid predictable harms to the health of life on the planet.
But Bill Gates is not the man to lead the crusade against overpopulation.
Covid-19 does not exist, it has never been isolated and even the privately owned for profit corporations the CDC and the WHO admit on their sites that it has never been isolated aka it does not exist and so the spear at the heart of trusting people all over the world is these 666 vaccines for a non-existant virus.
Ron Unz has done a public service for publishing this article.
Bingo! Touche! Hooraah! So many, many fairy tale analyses and studies, and theories about “the truth about x,y,& z,” none of which have ever been seen with electron microscopy.
“So, Gates alleges that effective vaccines can prevent serious diseases that often kill kids in those parts of the world and, in time, if people realize their kids will survive than they’ll have fewer of them. Therefore, lower population growth. Understand?”
Yeah, Ok. The 70 IQ population of Africa will totally understand what you are saying. I mean, they totally have the cognitive ability to reason past their “see hole, fuck hole” primal existence.
You’d have a better change of convincing feral dogs to stop breeding for the same reasons.
The only way to curb the population explosion in Africa is to end all the food and medical supplies the 1st world sends there. The population growth there is an artificial occurrence.
As an anarchist of the rules but no rulers variety, I state that government is always the problem.
Absolutely every issue you raised has government at its roots. Are corporations not government creations? Is the media not licensed by government? Is the funny money currency not issued by a gov’t sanctioned cartel? Is Wall St. not regulated by the gov’t? Don’t the very rich lobby gov’t to write the rules they benefit from? …
Be brutally honest. Government spends 95% of its existence as bad government. The other 5% is the period where it isn’t good, since it rests its authority on violence and threat of violence, but tolerable. Government is only considered necessary by people who haven’t really thought about it. They take it as some cosmic truth that government must exist as though it’s as necessary as the oxygen in air.
In the final analysis, you and people like you are the problem because you insist on keeping a system around that is currently in the process of strangling the population for the benefit of their co-conspirators.
I don’t think there is a plan. Different interest groups have plans to take advantage of the situation, but I don’t think there is a general plan. Rather, I believe this is the result of the liberal (in particular, Jewish) instinctual propensity for destruction, of their nihilism and sadism, of their hatred and irrationality. It’s in their interest to keep the world’s shabbos goy nation reasonably strong, but if they keep this up, there will an economic collapse of the US and of the other “Western” states, and in 20 years China’s economy won’t be 1.5 times larger than the US economy, it will be 150 times. And then what are they going to do?
You meant to tell the truth but your tongue betrayed you. The reason why the population of the third world is growing is because their children are not dying as they used to. Before the 20th century was forced upon them, they had ten children, eight of them died. Now, because of penicillin (don’t take this literally—it means modern medicine in general) they have ten children and only one child dies, through, say, malnutrition. So “saving more lives through vaccines” will simply mean more population. Instead, if you sincerely want to help humanity and reduce population, give them a vaccine that kills subtly, with delay, under the radar. But you knew that.
Might these executive orders she discusses and the FEMA take over be the reason the National Guard appears to be stationed in DC indefinitely? If I recall correctly about that period in time (March-April 2020) that the COG departments went into the NORAD bunkers.
One area where Trump seems to have deviated from the deep state is with global warming when he exited the Paris accords. The looney left blew their collective gasket, and they hate him so. Global Warming and the Plandemic are joined at the hip. Once Biden got in the first thing he did was shut down Keystone. All across the planet, the warmists are coming out of the woodwork to push the Climate Crisis agenda. Kerry is in, and Draghi the Warmist is now PM of Italy. Suddenly Jaguar, GM and VW are all swearing off gas/diesel powered automobiles. Do you have any explanation for Trump refusing to go along with the climatards? I can understand that certain members of the big oil cartel are against this climate agenda, but I don’t think that explains Trumps actions..
It looks like a b-grade low budget staged psyop. The cops were almost as lame as the costumed vaccine queue jumpers.
“Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly working directly with Silicon Valley giants to root out ‘misinformation and disinformation’ that hampers U.S. vaccination efforts, indicating hands-on involvement in Big Tech censorship:”
https://www.rt.com/usa/516154-biden-big-tech-misinformation/
Of course this whole thing is aimed at the “population reduction” aka genocide the most wealthy .001% have been wanting for so long. Wars couldn’t do it. Famine couldn’t do it. Now they have settled on this plan. I agree with them about population reduction. This world could use a few less people, but I think we should start removing them at the top and work our way down. We would not have to go too far before most of the world’s “problems” disappeared and the remaining population could go about living happy productive lives. Less “rule of law” and “government authority” and more common sense could prevail and be the foundation for living.
Charles, nice comment, dude. Never really thought about it, but George Bush (shrub), did control the WH for 28 years. The “Black Hand.” CIA deep state runs super deep. Deeper than most of us will ever realize. Their tentacles are all over every cell phone service provider, that’s for sure.
It’s going to end. The Elites hate us all and want us all dead. Dumb whites who still believe in the 2nd Amendment and individual freedoms will obviously go first. Then Africa will be taken out with the trash. Lions and giraffes are gonna have a lot of lebenstraum. Yep.
Since the insane over-reaction to the supposed “virus” is unprecedented, I wonder what the real story is? It’s like we’re in a Bruce Willis movie where the planet is in mortal danger, but the real cause can’t be disclosed, an absurd cover story is promulgated, and our survival depends on a plucky band of misfits working behind the scenes, whose courageous actions can never be revealed.
https://theiapolis.com/actor-053V/bruce-willis/gallery/bruce-willis-as-james-cole-in-twelve-monkeys-1032721.html
How is it possible for people as obtuse as you to reach adulthood? You feel that the funnelling of essentially all productivity into the coffers of a tiny fraction of the population constitutes Marxist policy? You have no understanding whatsoever, not even the most superficial grasp, of Marx’s writings, and I have the utmost confidence that this is because you have never in your life read Marx.
Of course, they would grasp that seeing children LIVING instead of DYING means their kids are more likely to become adults if some serious diseases are kept at bay. Jayzus, that’s grade school comprehension but, it bypassed you. Therefore, you should make inquiries about your own IQ – you can’t grasp basics.
That’s another provincial and ignorant statement. You’re on a roll! As ignorant as it is.
By their own admission the vaccine is a leaky vaccine. Meaning it will still allow the transmission of the virus. We know what leaky vaccines encourage viruses to do from an evolutionary standpoint. Marek disease in chickens was a relatively benign nuisance with a low death rate when a leaky vaccine was introduced. The virus did what viruses do to survive and spread in that vaccinated populate, it became more virulent and more deadly to produce the symptoms necessary to allow it to thrive. Marek is now 100% deadly to non vaccinated chickens.
Very good assessment of the vaccine question. It should be disseminated to the public by our government. Is that possibility possible? No! Not in our current system. The system that rewards greed and avarice, and punishes not only moral questions, but moral discourse, is a doomed system. At least this is my hope. Can the people be kept blindfolded and gagged forever? One would say; Impossible! However, after 70 years of fluoride, propaganda, and constant environmental pollution, we may be just as docile as they expected.
Conflicted State Bureaucrats ….. Bio of the Director of Health and Welfare in our State…. David Jeppesen was appointed in January 2019 by Governor Little to be the Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, a cabinet position in the Governor’s administration. A native of Burley and Ammon, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from ISU. He also holds a Masters of Applied Statistics degree from The Ohio State University. After graduation, he worked at Capital One in Richmond Virginia where he became the Deputy Chief Risk Officer. He then moved to Barclays Bank’s United Kingdom Retail Bank in London as the Chief Marketing Officer. In 2009, the Jeppesens moved back to Eagle, Idaho, and David started a successful bank consulting business. Starting in 2012, he worked at Blue Cross of Idaho where he was the Chief Marketing Officer. Please Mr. Jeppesen tell the People of Idaho about these dangerous vaccinations do not condemn the people of Idaho ? to lingering deaths from the side effects of a completely dubious vaccination,…… to advance a Global Agenda I suggest everyone look at the Chain of Command of your home state and county as far as pushing these vaccinations.
Nice try. Try population implosion. No one is having children. Many countries are already shrinking. Africa will boom, sure, but that’s an artificial phenomenon. Pull Western aid and technology, and Africa goes back to the Stone Age, which is its natural equilibrium.
Countries already have trillions of unfunded liabilities precisely because there are no children becoming adults to pay taxes into the system.
The future is gray, and that’s exactly how the oligarchs always wanted it. Do you understand free porn, feminism, homosexuality promotion, divorce laws, and contraception now? Do you?
I’ve got a wonderful new message of hope and optimism. Its about an upgrade for humanity. Persons dumb enough to take the vaccine may die – a lot will and this has already started – and most of the others will become infertile.
The more sensible section of humanity who don’t take the vaccine will live and be able to breed. From them will come the future of humanity.
This will improve the human race.
I’m for population reduction also, but starting at the bottom. I’m tired of supporting generations of people too stupid or lazy to make it on their own. All support services should be severely restricted to provide only a temporary boost to allow someone to get back on their feet, not a life style which is now the case. I want to eliminate as much crime as possible by killing off the violent criminals and thus removing their DNA from the breeding population. The low end is what supports all the wasteful gov’t programs that are draining our wealth along with supplying the dolts that want to make murdering for gov’t their career in the military. Without the dolts, there wouldn’t be the military waste we have now.
I believe you’re advocating getting rid of or severely restricting gov’t. As an anarchist, I agree. I’d accept extremely limited government where force is not part of their standard operating procedure. The gov’t I’d agree with is one that is subservient to the population not sitting above it as is now the case. Gov’t could be smart people looking at issues and making recommendations at a local level only and allowing that local population to decide on policy. Local gov’t’s could suggest common interests with other gov’ts and again allow the people to decide to fund what they think is reasonable.
The monstrosity that is the Fed Gov and even state gov need to disappear. They’re way too big an intrusive for a free people.
Its is only the 13th Tribe, but they ruthlessly rule over the other tribes who really are victims.
Pfizer suddenly announces their vaccine no longer needs to be stored at ultra-low temperatures:
https://nypost.com/2021/02/19/pfizer-covid-vaccine-doesnt-need-to-be-stored-at-freezing-temps-anymore/
This is ridiculous…the controllers are just throwing stuff at the wall now….
You just have to laugh: https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=face+mask+global+warming+over+exhaust+meme&id=908067C6D90601A0CEDEF5450BBCF8D715C1899C&FORM=IQFRBA
A LOT LOT LOT of “really intelligent” people are taking the “vaccine”. Israel, home of brainiac psychopaths, is apparently #1 in vaccine acceptance, countries like Somalia, home to blacks with the IQ’s of donkeys haven’t taken any vaccine and stubbornly refuse to. I don’t think this has anything to do with “dumb” or “smart”, it is rather about gullible or vulnerable to state propaganda. Jews are famous for believing their own collective lies, so it is no surprise that they are accepting vaccination en-masse.
If vaccine acceptance were to be used as the milestone for racial intelligence I think “scientists” could produce many ground breaking revelations. The president of Tanzania proved himself more intelligent than every European and American politician when he got big pharma to test, and declare covid infected, Papayas, Motor oil and other household items.
It’s also notable this op was staged in Florida, one of the most lockdown-resistant states and a state with an enormous elderly population.
I assume the op goal was to gin up further hysteria that would drive increased demand for the vax.
“Where I disagree, is that they want to build up the rest of the world at the expense of the West.”
Well, the elite are definitely trying to weaken the U.S. through speech laws, through educational indoctrination of schools, curtailing work or the right of assembly through Covid, control of the media, Big Tech, Big Pharma, erasing meritocracy, eradicating most unions, etc.
But what I really meant is they are wanting wages in the rest of the world to come up, and wanting wages here to stay stagnant or decline. Just until there is a great leveling between the two. Ross Perot said years ago that this is what they want. Similar to how they are currently raising up Blacks and minorities while holding back Whites, or bringing in millions of Third World immigrants in order to dilute White power. A leveling.
Up until recently, if the White U.S. consumer stopped buying (for whatever reason), the rest of the world came to a halt. But if you can get everyone on the same level, the elite will no longer be dependent on the White U.S. consumer because they’ll have billions of other people, with similar economic clout, able to buy their products.
A kind of breaking of the “union shop”, a stripping of power. They have stolen the White technology that took years to develop and sold if off to the Third World. Of course, they could care less about the Third World residents, but they pretend they do. It’s all done in order for the elite to benefit.
A stripping of power from the U.S. in order to gain total control of the world. If one country decides to not go along, then they are embargoed and sanctioned until they do. Total control.
P.S. And don’t for a minute think that China isn’t in on it.
This is vitally interesting, Mr. Carroll. Please tell your Unz.Com friends more. Most of us (including myself) are not experts on the lore of The Tribe and this deficiency is hurting us.
The Jesuit Vaccine…
“Why would Western leaders want to kill off their sheep, leaving only their goats?”
The vaccine genocide theory reminds me of the alleged ‘white genocide immigration policies’ theories. Why would Western establishments want to get rid of the white population while they need the specific competences and traits of the white populations in order to drive towards a technocrat rigidly disciplined ‘science’ based dictatorship?
Lots of these genocide theories are actually democratic people’s paranoia theories, which have their root in democratic hostility towards everything which is not of the masses. The democratic white masses might rest assure though that the powers that be require them as unmissable cogs at the higher levels of the machine. Furthermore, mass man wants to duplicate himself ever more, so he can rule and occupy everything, something needs to be done about this, by means fair or foul.
There is also psychological damage due to the lack of socializing with other kids. Those who ordered the lockdown for kids are the biggest criminals ever.
Neither could I.
Savannah the Pro Liar started off with nothing but lies.
These people are part of a system that clearly intends to cull us. How many will be murdered?
Russia has a more benign vaccine and it is voluntary. Even then I am not convinced there is an actual need.
I want to see the elites all line up at Davos and take the shot. All of them and ALL THEIR CHILDREN.
Then I might. But I doubt it.
The Jesuits took that one down in minutes. I’ll try again….
Nope, they took that one down too. Apparently Jesuits have even more power than jews.
It was a meme with Trump, Cuomo, Newsom, Fauci, Redfield, and Cucinelli listing the Jesuit college they graduated from and their Jesuit credentials. The first one I posted lasted a couple of minutes. The second one was already deleted before the edit timer ran out…
You might be right but my reading is different.
I see digitalization from the early 1980’s allowing corporations to move manufacturing to Asia which was highly profitable (Asian costs with Western selling prices) and avoid the hassle of Western workforces + benefits. I think that China was planned to be a permanent low wage plantation.
The present modern Chinese competitor isn’t at all welcome – so the ZioGlob want to take control there, same as in Western Europe (media/politics/finance etc.). Problem that the Chinese have their own banking system involving the state, politics (CPC) is a closed shop, and they are nationalists with their own Chinese owned MSM + their own versions of Facebook, Google, Twitter etc.
IOW the ZioGlob can’t get their hooks into China which probably worries them since a NWO without China (or Russia) isn’t a NWO.
China seems to running its own ship for its own interests, and excludes all the Woke sleaze + no multicultural problems since they keep immigrants out and are China first nationalists. In fact, China looks like the mirror image of the US from 1980 onwards – everything that the US has got wrong, they’ve got right.
Really, if you want to know the answer, you need to:
1.) Ask yourself what so many of the most arrogant and vocal trolls have in common.
2.) Read a little (not) piece called The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion.
3,) Read a pack of propaganda known as The Torah, which talks about God’s Chosen People, their “Promised Land” and prophecy of a world-empire called “Zion”, with The Chosen in control of All The Nations and All the Affairs of Men.
4.) Read up on the history of The Church and learn how this demonic ideology has become “Gospel”, while the simple teachings of Buddhist named Jesus have been sidelined and marginalized.
Satan is real and he isn’t too hard to spot once you know what to look for.
“Well, the elite are definitely trying to weaken the U.S. through speech laws, through educational indoctrination of schools, curtailing work or the right of assembly through Covid, control of the media, Big Tech, Big Pharma, erasing meritocracy, eradicating most unions, etc.”
Yeah, the people invented freedom of speech, gave rise to science, education, culture and constitutions, and ‘the elite’ is trying to get rid of these…
Meritocracy? did you mean Mediocracy, the tyrannical rule of mediocre men? These elites certainly have their merits, Meritocracy is only starting with the rule by oligarchy. Democracy is not merit and quality based, it is based on the power of numbers. You have been indoctrinated the democratic model.
Total control by the tyranny of the number, or of an oligarchy who are cleverly utilizing and manipulating the democratic tyranny of numbers.
Author neglected to mention the deliberate and systematic suppression of alternative treatment options (like the HCQ ban) making vaccination the only officially viable medical option
“It is reason which breeds pride and reflection which fortifies it; reason which turns man inward into himself; reason which separates him from everything which troubles or affects him. It is philosophy which isolates a man, and prompts him to say in secret at the sight of another suffering: ‘Perish if you will; I am safe.’ No longer can anything but dangers to society in general disturb the tranquil sleep of the philosopher or drag him from his bed. A fellow-man may with impunity be murdered under his window, for the philosopher has only to put his hands over his ears and argue a little with himself to prevent nature, which rebels inside him, from making him identify himself with the victim of the murder. The savage man entirely lacks this admirable talent, and for want of wisdom and reason he always responds recklessly to the first promptings of human feeling.” Rousseau
You did not bother to explain why the elites push for mass migration from the brown skins if it isn’t for population replacement. PULEASE don’t repeat any drivel about pensions and retirements. You also ignored that the jews are replacing white technocrats and scientists with asian and dot-indian ones.
3) Why would Western leaders want to kill off their sheep, leaving only their goats?
A: Same reason any farmer culls the herd. The “cost” of producing the wool is greater than its “value”.
4) Why would Western leaders want to kill off their own populations but leave their enemies mainly intact?
A: Because they’re not really their enemies. We are
I agree with you on this point, but there are many who don’t.
That said, regardless of China’s involvement/noninvolvement in the current push for the NWO, the totalitarian model of society that is on offer from the controllers is definitely derived from China’s societal model.
Keep in mind that they can also substitute placebo vaccinations to chosen groups or individuals and label it the real vaccination. Search engine Placebo vaccination….. See for example https://theconversation.com/coronavirus-vaccine-why-its-important-to-know-whats-in-the-placebo-146365 ….. ” In some COVID-19 vaccine trials, participants in the control group (the group receiving a placebo) are injected with a saline solution. In other trials, they receive an actual treatment. For example, in the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, the control group receives a meningitis and septicaemia vaccine as a placebo.
The benefit of using an actual vaccine as the placebo control is that it will cause a similar reaction at the site of the injection as the COVID-19 vaccine, such as muscle pain and soreness. This prevents patients from knowing whether they are getting the placebo or the real treatment. The scientific term for hiding knowledge of who got what treatment is “blinding”.” Moral of the story…… Guinea Pig Noises & What They Mean – YouTube We are all Guinea Pigs and they can lie lie lie you do not know what is in any given shot…. Israel could be faking and it is not the real mRNA shot given to certain groups of people. Like yeah sure Obama, Bush and Clinton are getting the real shot just as use-you-all theater for the masses by the masters.
I’m 70 and have no intention of taking any med for this bogus scam. They can stick mandatory up their asses. I’m not taking it. Period.
The only shot I’d like to see the Davos crowd take is in front of a firing squad for crimes against humanity. After a fair trial, of course.
Clearly some of the vaccinated are dying shortly after the injection, but nevertheless most of those duped into vaccination will more likely die over the next year or so.
Some time in the next year or so, it would become obvious that it is only the vaccinated who are dropping like flies and this would spell trouble for those behind the vaccine cull. Accordingly, they will move heaven and earth to make the vaccine refuseniks back down and take the dodgy medicine.
It may well end up with forced vaccination or internment for those who stand their ground. The more intense this pressure to vaccinate, the more we can be sure, that the vaccines are intended to harm and kill.
Private islands would be easily ‘liberated’, then the trials for crimes against humanity can commence. We at the Defarge Society have a list-copious it be.
Every life-sustaining biosystem on Earth is collapsing or teetering on the brink. What do we do? Accept annihilation by forging ahead with neoplastic ‘growth’? Pretend that a storm in Texas, caused by climate destabilisation, disproves 200 years of climate science? Homo sapiens?
Guenon’s thesis fails in the case of China, so it must be destroyed. Seres delenda est! The Zionazi are positively demented in their Sinophobia here in Austfaila. I must say that the sight or sound of really existing Zionazi genocidists spewing false accusations of ‘genocide’ at China, like the loathsome Blinken, is profoundly nauseating.
There’s already some evidence that the “vaccine” harms those supposedly not in the high risk category via the mass jabs in Israel. Children are dying, young adults are dying in numbers statistically higher than other populations.
What I can’t understand is the manic desire to get tested and even without a test, to get the jab. Maybe the cull is for the terminally gullible that believe the manure TPTsB are spreading.
I’m not too worried about China. Their elite have already sold out; they just don’t want the natives to know about it. That’s why most of them have secured residency in the West, at least a home to escape to if the natives get uppity.
It takes years to dismantle a country, and if it’s done slowly without the natives realizing it, they eventually will wake up in a different country, one they don’t recognize. You think the Jewish bankers haven’t got a foothold in China? Think again.
And China’s central bank is playing right along with the West, printing copious amounts of money to keep the global bubble propped up. China is part of the game!
World elites are world elites. They’re on the same team. They don’t worry about the citizenry, only that they might act up.
China can do what they want, but what I’m trying to get across is how they’ve dismantled the U.S. They’ve stripped the unions, moved manufacturing offshore (with the complicity of China), divided the White population, destroyed Christianity and the family structure, have men fighting against women (feminists), have trans and gays, Blacks and Jews up in arms against Whites, indoctrinated the youth through the school curriculum, destroyed meritocracy, taken over the courts, bought off politicians through Citizens United, and are currently trying to control speech and strip the 2nd Amendment. I could go on and on.
All done within 50 years. A total destruction of what once was. Their goal is to bring down (crush) the U.S. in order to bring up the rest of the world, with the end goal to control everything. We’ll be buying from monopolies.
Imagine ruling over people with no voice, no cohesion, surveillance everywhere, and cash a distant memory. The ridiculous speech and pronoun laws, the current talk about “equity”, Antifa and BLM, Covid – all of these are just sideshows being used to further dismantle the country.
The media and Big Tech are desperately trying to hold the plan together. The more they can silence the White population (who are the only ones who value the Constitution), the more they can advance their plan.
Dear Mr. Unz,
Please consider adding a “WTF?” button to the comment threads.
I’m puzzled as to why you appear to be assuming that I am a pro vaxxer? My opening line said exactly the opposite, read it again.
C’mom Mike. The only thing surprising about this news is that it was reported,
Of course, one thing that is becoming clearer by the day is that they no longer feel the need to keep things hidden. This is more than just Revelation of the Method, which usually occurs after the event. Now, they do it in the open. It is an advanced stage of mind control.
Now that is a mass murder conspiracy hypothesis that actually does make sense. Why don’t we think this one through.
1) It would have plausible deniability and it would appear on the surface to validate the case for vaccination.
2) It would kill the goats (the vaccine sceptics) rather than the sheep (the vaccinated)
3) They would have the survivors by the balls as they would need to continue to be vaccinated to survive.
I am not saying that I buy into the idea but it has considerably more face validity then the direct lethal injection hypothesis touted by Mike Whitney.
Not yet the pale horse, but rather the white horse:
Note that crown is the English translation of Latin corona, which is still used in the Spanish of the same verse:
Thus, the white horse rider (public health authority) isn’t using arrows to conquer; he’s using corona against his targets, who are actually consenting to their own destruction — no arrows are necessary.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/15/politics/governors-biden-vaccine-distribution/index.html
“The executive committee of the National Governors Association, comprised of Democrats and Republicans, raised alarm over two areas of confusion: first, the numbers publicly reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for vaccine distribution; and second, the separate federal distribution systems — including a recently launched program sending vaccines directly to retail pharmacies — they say have caused inefficiencies. States also don’t always know every pharmacy or assisted living facility that’s getting a direct shipment of vaccines from the federal government, further complicating distribution plans, the person familiar with the situation said. government was sending the vaccines doses it is distributing directly.” …. “Some pharmacies are already getting a distribution,” he said. “If the federal government is sending to CVS, I don’t send to CVS.”
https://www.nga.org/advocacy/nga-committees/executive/ Executive Committee National Governors Association All Governors should be protecting their citizens and saying NO VACCINATIONS
https://www.nga.org/memos/state-covid-19-vaccine-resources/
Download this State by State Target lists for eradication https://www.nga.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/State-Phased-Vaccine-Distribution_2.17.pdf
Example for my state after clicking on Vaccine provider locator https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination
Note They encourage you to make an appointment for YOUR vaccination, meaning certain vaccine lots could be set aside for certain people they don’t like. Or you could get the placebo lot or last years standard flu vaccine they had left over. Or the bad effects of the shot are delayed, like they give you HIV in your set aside shot that does not show up till a year from now. Remember they want to have everybody vaccinated by ??July of 2021 Also the elites and such would know not to get the CVS shot, this shot is for the common people.
“An administration official added that federal agencies, including the CDC, are working to improve the Tiberius system so states have more visibility into what’s happening in their state across the various distribution channels” To B CON t IN Ued researching Tiberius System.
“The extreme concentrations of wealth … de facto plutocratic command and control and influence over politics and public policy. The extreme private-interest-serving political and medical influence… The extensive corruption of science by military and corporate agenda.”
— Agree.
The feedback has been destroyed (no accountability on the top). As a result, the homeostatic mechanisms do not work anymore. This means that the wealthy idiots in charge are unable to envision their own demise because the organism of society is dying.
Have you any numbers or perhaps a graph to support your completely untrue assertion that the Earth’s population is shrinking? How did you get such a stupid idea? The only major population groups which are shrinking are Europeans and Japanese, the European countries actually still have expanding populations because of mass immigration.
Perhaps you could look at this, which does include a graph, does that look like a population implosion to you?
https://populationmatters.org/the-facts/the-numbers
Ever heard about contraceptives? The Vatican is staunchly against them.
Yes they call us Cattle, Useless Eaters, Monkies, and now they are done with us. Some of us more than others.. have you had your shot yet?
Note that India is being allowed to distribute $3 pill packs for Covid.
The globalists are fine with this because the entire Indian population was entrapped in a digital biometric ID control and tracking scheme several years ago.
The Covid vaccine is a cudgel being used to herd other national populations into similar ID schemes.
Sciencia est ancilla Ideologiae – Now !
as used to be servant of theology some time.
Sometimes people seems to like torpedoing some good issues with their ignorance about some subjects. That bs about ID nano tagging in vaccines can just come out from people totally ignorant about the tech they talk too much while knowing less about what they’re really saying. You can’t tag no one from a nano bs inside your body! The power (power source) needed to report your location or what you’ll be doing just don’t fit inside any nano bull pile of crap nonsense like those being advertised so many times everywhere! Stop launching torpedoes at good articles by adding this kind of crap! Go back to school or to college before talking about those issues ‘you’ (I’m just generalizing) can’t handle! Sure you can have implanted ‘inside ‘ (at the surface) your body an RFID tag that can report your steps every time you step inside a downloading area covered by a specific antennae (which anyway can only cover a few meters wide area) like those inside some shops to sound an alarm every time someone tries to steal something because the product has an RFID tag on it. But… it is quite far from being called a ‘nano’ something! Even that one ‘grain of rice’ inside your body (if you wanna have it there, after all it is not that different from your credit card which identifies you everywhere) is far from being “nano”! Stop the nonsense which sometimes makes others go away because seeing others talking nonsense about what they know, makes them doubt about the main subject they don’t know, even if the one talking about it was being right about it! There’s lots of good sites out there explaining why you can’t have any nano bs inside you, reporting no matter what you’re doing or where you may or may not be.
Excexcellent article. But we have all to get with:
“The Pandemic Pogrom”
The pandemic pogrom started “innocently” with an “exercise”[1], by powerful people, about a pretend pandemic happening. Then an amazing coincidence happened and a “real “pandemic arrived. The world was locked down, by order of the powerful. Millions of jobs were destroyed, as were millions of small businesses. Places of worship were closed. People were not allowed to travel, or meet their families. Many other people were confined to their homes, and told to stay indoors. Children could not go to school, and many people with serious health issues were not allowed to go to hospitals. Hospitals were designated only for pandemic illness. Other ill people were denied their healthcare appointments; and suicides, mental illness, alcoholism, and other conditions were unable to be treated. Wearing masks was mandatory, social distancing was also a command, and another slogan was, “We are all in this together” The marketing of, “The Pandemic Pogrom” was a perversion of freedom.
Organized evil was the result of this criminal chaos by the powerful. The corporate media [2] which is controlled by the few, were the propaganda pushers for the pandemic pogrom. Twenty fours per day, and over many months they spread the virus message to the manipulated masses, and constantly created a climate of fear. The only information the people were allowed to hear came from the junk journalists. Truthful information is censored, as were many reputable doctors and surgeons who opposed the lunacy of locking down society. People were being quarantined and taken away by the police. A police state had arrived. Constitutions and Charters of Rights were violated and “justice” had become a sham. But hey, this was a pandemic pogrom and all human rights had been canceled.
People were told vaccines were available and many people lined up to get the injection. These vaccines had reportedly, never been fully tested, and a number of people in various countries had already died after getting the jab.[3] This information was mostly covered up in the corporate media and on the TV airwaves. Still, a “successful pogrom” cannot be run if truth is allowed to be spoken. There are reports in the alternative media that “health passports” would eventually be needed to travel, work, play sports, buy food at the grocery store, and live in your home community and countries. A world dictatorship [4] had arrived, but many of the world’s people had failed to recognize it, they were compulsory “happy campers,” in “The Pandemic Pogrom.”
They had trusted their political “masters” and had become blind to their tyranny [5] treachery and corruption over the years. Even the intelligent in positions of authority; the justice departments, the policing establishments, and the armed forces were made to be complicit, by obeying the orders and “helping” those that were perpetrating: “The Pandemic Pogrom.” Once before in history, there had been a similar organizing of society in Germany, and “orders” were obeyed and carried out. And we know how that finished up. Which makes one wonder if that old saying is coming true:
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” George Santayana
This pandemic pogrom needs a full investigation, but who will do it. The levers of power appear to be controlled by the corrupt. Why else were they able to get away with locking down the planet and destroying lives and freedom? Still, at least some ethical doctors are speaking out and that brings hope.
“Doctors are now uniting against the pre planned and fabricated plandemic, which is quickly turning into a full genocidal push across the world.
“Over 100,000 doctors and various health professionals have now united against the government planned genocide, with the pharmaceutical giants ready to start the slaughter in the long term care homes via an untested vaccine that purposely skipped animal trials.
“The uninformed public is also targeted first and foremost, simply believing the government would never lie to them. The government is more than lying and these health professionals go on the record to document the government and media lies.”
Doctor Andrew Kaufman
https://principia-scientific.com/100000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-covid-19-vaccine/
Stephen J. Gray
February 18, 2021.
Endnotes:
[1] https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
[2] https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/critics-must-be-silenced-for-billionaires-to-keep-profiting-from-pandemic/
[3] https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/14/germany-whistleblower-in-nursing-home-says-elderly-dying-after-covid-vaccine/
[4] http://graysinfo.blogspot.com/2020/04/the-world-dictatorship.html
[5] https://www.sott.net/article/448794-Tyranny-during-its-reign-is-unrecognized-by-its-victims
I’m glad somebody else can see that their depopulation agenda is no joke. As for your question about how many young white men want to get married & raise children in this mess, sadly from what I see it’s quite less than half. But those of us who do certainly exist, & are only being energized to fight by this satanic dystopia we live in. Perhaps a quick rundown of the transformation I’ve gone through can shed some light on how there is a remnant of young men adopting Christian, Right-Wing ideas.
I’m turning 25 in a couple weeks, and spent the first 23 years of my life as an unknown puppet for satan and his earthly servants (the edomites, falsely called “jews” today…Anglo & Aryan whites are the closest descendants of the Biblical Israelites). My mission in life since my teen years consisted of doing and selling drugs, which at least seemed exiting and risky compared to watching netflix and seeking the approval of soulless young women who want to act like men and have zero interest in being wives & mothers. Finally around 23 I started realizing (((who))) is running this sick show, being a political science major in a department full of (((them))) made it hard not to wake up eventually. Finally called out to JESUS CHRIST one night, & had legions of demons cast out of me- I wish I was joking lol.
2 years later, and I’ve left (((college))) behind to serve the Most High GOD as a deliverance minister (AKA an exorcist) & also work at a hotel to pay bills until the Lord allows me to minister full time. Met a beautiful White (True Israelite) girl that I want to marry soon, through ministry, & we both believe that birth control is sinful so we’ll easily have 10-plus children (she’s only 20) Lord willing. But I can confirm that EVERYTHING about this society is geared to make it hard for us to be fruitful & multiply as He comanded. Student loan debt we were brainwashed to accept, lack of good jobs, lukewarm parents who think that marrying quick & having lots of kids is “extreme” & not GOD’s mandate, etc. Plus we’ll have to homeschool to avoid the jew/tranny/sodomite propaganda in (((public schools))) of course…not to mention resiting pressure to take DNA-changing vaccines etc. It’s gonna be a battle- but one that we’re willing to fight. Our ancestors could have given up in Egypt. ..or Assyria…or Babylon….but they didn’t by GOD’s grace. We will fight until JESUS returns for us! Blessings in His mighty name, and sorry for the rant lol.
Getting off topic here:
We’ll have to agree to disagree on that . The Chinese leadership are seriously trying to eradicate rural poverty. They support meritocracy and Chinese students get top scores in comparative international educational tests + they’re building lots of new physical infrastructure, airports, roads, schools, hospitals and pushing industrial development. Compare that to what the US elite are doing.
On the US, a question then is, Why are Jewish activists destroying white Anglo society ?
My guess is for the same reason that the Bolshevik Jews engaged in their crazed killing spree (against the ethnic Russian middle/ upper class) after their October 1917 coup. Jews were only 3% of the Russian population – and activists much less. They felt very exposed and wanted to destroy the structure of the previously dominant society (organization points that could be focused against them).
I suppose that it’s the same now in the US. Jews are only 2% of the population – with activists much less. They own the media, and politics (73% of Biden’s cabinet) and feel exposed. Hence the need to deconstruct the society of the previous (Anglo) power holders to safeguard their new position. If this is right, then it’s a straightforward coup operating under a “Social Justice” smokescreen – and there’s much worse to come.
I can’t wait for the movie.
Have you listened to eugenicist Bill Gates’s, 2010 TED talk? It’s rather clear that for a philanthropist, Bill doesn’t really like people and he tells us that vaccines would be a good way of getting rid of 10-15% of us.
I would suggest though, that Bill’s probably now a lot more ambitious and that the 10-15% will have had a radical upwards adjustment.
Not only the 3rd world had large families in the 19th century. I’ve recently been looking at my ancestors:
No of children per family:
8 early 19th
9 mid 19th
13 late 19th
2 early 20th
4 mid 20th
So, Bill only needs to wait about 100 years for his cunning plan to take effect.
@TG – As someone who has lived here in Japan for 25 years I can say this is not happening in Japan….yet….in the future who knows?
Mostly the result of disrespecting the biosphere, with the wholesale destruction of forests and habitats, poisoning the oceans and plundering natural resources to the point of extinction.
More like 30 years of “climate science”, starting with the likes of opportunists like Al Gore.
He’s the guy who loudly proclaimed “the science is settled!”.
A bit like the current Corona Chan dogma, really.
Want to know where the climate is heading? Watch the Sun (no, really).
Exactly. I totally agree.
He was “vaccinated” with a B-12 shot. No way would a incoming president take a shot that’s never been approved. Biden’s handlers wouldn’t allow it.
You are wrong.
Check out ID2020.
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
“Seres” is a masculine plural noun. Your sentence should be “Seres delendi sunt”, not “Seres delenda est”.
Let’s hope the Covid jab will get rid of the idiots, and a dollar collapse will rid us of the government.
I don’t believe the vaccine is engineered to kill people. But the vaccine campaign is engineered to acustom people, i.e. to train them, to get vaccinated when commanded by the government. Eventually, vaccination will become mandatory. When they order it, you will take it. What they will do then, with that power, who knows.
In the mean time, I think they are quite happy that the vaccine won’t work that well – more justification for continuing the soul-crushing lockdowns and mask-mandates. The goal of the oligarchical over-class and their minions is the total demoralization and isolation of free people and the complete submission of the World’s population to this neo-feudal, technocratic regime.
Not only the stupid/old/unproductive people. A huge majority of health care professionals have been jabbed, especially MDs.
Excellent point. Super! The population “counts” there are likely under the control of the same powers controlling the vote “counts” in the US and Europe.
Count On It.
Post US-2020-Elections, one should always ask: whose “facts,” whose “numbers,” and who is doing the counting.
Not a bad idea Pre US-2020-Elections, either, or anytime.
Yes. So to save ourselves, we need to inject our would-be injectors first, before they kill us slowly. It’s only humane, after all.
Hot lead would be my preference.
That’s another red herring,. Bill Gates has really increased the birth rate in Africa, he provides real help for them, some bio-weapons might get tested in Africa but they’re deployed elsewhere – similar to vaccines. The fact is, the Afro population grows exponentially, despite a few used as fair game guinea pigs.
Actually, this makes perfect sense. Why do they need to spend money on those super expensive freezers? The folks getting jabbed won’t notice it anyway. The same cheap freezers can be used to store their dead bodies one year later. Very practical and efficient.
Israel already vaccinated over 30% of its population. A Holocaust that Nick Kollerstrom believes.
Israelis Brainiacs? Not if their IQs are any indication …
Those who deny the damage to the natural environment caused by uncontrolled human population growth live in a reality free world.
This is a serious problem and pretending that it is not is beyond delusional.
I had planned not to reply to any comment of this “thread.” I read many comments that deserve suffering strychnine poisoning. Yet I gritted my teeth and honored my plan.
But YOUR comment begs condemnation so greatly that I could not resist replying.
Several times, your comment accuses its immediate object, @Robert Snefjella, and other commenters of the arrogance of asserting fallacious opinions concerning matters their learning does not embrace. But YOUR comment is far more impeachable than those it rebukes.
Your comment consists of a single, incompetently-constructed, run-on paragraph that is about 85% word-salad and shows ZERO knowledge of the technical medical, pharmaceutical, microbiological, biological, and other scientific, historic, economic, or sociological matters it pretends to address.
[I have been a physician since 1994 and law professor since 1972. I have published widely-respected articles and books not only addressing matters of medicine and law, but also economics, sociology, and human history. Your comment tries to treat matters that are well within my ken, but apparently beyond yours.]
As I try to imagine you, my mind pictures a pool of gurgling sludge. I urge that you cease posting comments on this “thread.”
Not too surprising that Israel would take the lead on vaccinating their people.
Their people are more comfortable dealing with scientific issues and not as likely to assume that COVID is a hoax and that there is no point in taking a vaccine.
I think they have made the right choice.
Which you then failed to do.
You protest too much, methinks.
You are trying very hard to discredit Mike Whitney’s direct lethal injection hypothesis, that much is certain. Oh, and you think the world is overpopulated. Two certainties.
Everything else is fog.
You’re not really for the vax, but not really against it.
You’re not buying into the idea of the leaky vax theory, but want to think it through.
Blah, blah, blah
Dig deeper. Forces do exist that hate humanity, and they use human agents to carry out their hatred to its logical end. Vaccines, leaky or not, don’t work. Earth is big, we are small.
Consider the scenario in #24 above, suggesting that the Zionist Entity is faking it by administering a placebo to its own adherents and currently faking a “grudging” handover of real (deadly) vaccine to its arch-enemies Syria and the Palestinian Authority, and probably Gaza, allegedly responding to “international” (really Zionists elsewhere) criticism.
The Zionist Entity “recommends” the vaccine to the whole world (echoed by its agents Fauci & Co. in the New World and coneheaded Frau Merkel in Europe), claiming actual data showing “98.9% effectiveness” (so as to entice other nations into doing what it itself is secretly NOT doing because the mRNA vaccines are dangerous.
If all this sounds too devious, you don’t know the talmudic enemy and his truly murderous vocation, which he has been zealously pursuing for many centuries in all kinds of political contexts. Admittedly, it is just a hypothesis based on actual discussions that have already taken place around the world since 2017 (but not at Unz.Com until today).
See my comment of February 21, 2021 at 3:06 am GMT (comment # 194), https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/coronapocalypse-big-pharmas-doomsday-vaccine-666/#comment-4482133
The first few paragraphs are as honest and succinct a summary of a reasonable, commonsense objection to the events and widespread attitudes of the past year as any I’ve read. I don’t know any thoughtful person who could argue with them.
I only get a little troubled when the author starts to elaborate on all of it being a scheme of population control for the goal of reversing climate change. Not because I think it’s implausible; it’s a more valid theory than the mainstream view that the virus evolved simply by chance and spread naturally from a wet market in Wuhan to become an epidemic of unprecedented proportions.
Nope, the thing that troubles me is that I kinda agree that a bit of depopulation is probably for the best, for a lot of reasons that have nothing to do with the mainstream narrative of climate change. My admittedly unwholesome views are based on a simple “value of life” and “quality of life” equation. The population keeps exploding and everybody suffers; solutions may be out there, but we just keep failing to find them and adopt them in time to keep pace and deal with the consequences of the previous flawed solutions.
For better or worse, I’m still too married to sentiment about people in general to get behind any intentional scheme to make them suffer and die, but it does help me come to terms with things that I instinctively regard as bad for humanity, like the increasing encouragement of unproductive unions, unhealthy lifestyles, abortion, euthanasia, and of course bigger and badder diseases.
What really makes me wonder is the tension between an emphatic natalism and the various views, rather common on this site, that the world would be better off without certain undesirable groups of people. In other words, many people who take a pretty hard line against specific chunks of the population are also taking a strong moral or rights-based stand against any plan to slow or reverse population growth.
It makes me think that there’s a bit of hypocrisy there, as if the underlying thought is that the only real problem is that the WRONG people are putting the final solutions into effect.
Amazing advances in miniaturization of electronic-related technology have taken place, with much ongoing research.
Will electronics related materials be injected into people in order to attempt to gain greater control over people? Mad scientists, extreme control freaks and satanic powerful people might give it a go.
As a reminder of how seemingly impossibly odious injections can be done, Bill Clinton apologized in the mid nineteen nineties to Americans who had been deliberately injected with plutonium, for experimental purposes.
The push in many places to make 5G technology ubiquitous, and the advent of ‘smart dust’, are other murky aspects of the impending environment.
The normalization of inserting material into people’s bodies for sundry stated purposes gives more opportunity for implementation of unstated purposes.
100% of everything that pertains to power, say 60-70% directly, the rest through Sabbat Goyim. It can’t end well.
Ending ANTHROPOGENIC CO2 emissions is not insane. Not doing so, being suicidal, is. In fact we need to draw down atmospheric CO2 from current levels through massive reforestation, soil sequestration and mechanical means, followed by sequestration in rocks or the deep ocean. Not impossible, but becoming more improbable by the day.
How about mass sterilisation, Family of Men style. Gates has already been caught using vaccines to sterilise young girls in Kenya, so why not elsewhere?
How does Descartes respond to having whores put before him?
Man, you are thick. Quoting populationmatters.com?
Most modern people can’t see beyond their nose. Nor can they infer much.
I definitely said that Africa is booming, which explains your graph to 2017 LOL
Try more like 2065 or the end of the 21st century.
It’s a bleak demographic winter. Just as the oligarchs planned, my friend.
You’ve been had. I know it’s hard to admit. Nobody likes to admit it.
So what are you going to do, Mike Whitney? You know next to nothing about this virus or the vaccines being developed. You have to chose what expert you find credible and subscribe. You decide whom to trust. If they have the credentials and you like them, you will listen, and using their informed opinions, you will form your own. But you don’t really know what you’re talking about because you are not trained in this highly specialized domain.
You were most probably vaccinated as a child. All your life you’ve been taking one pill or another because you are told it will cure this or that ailment, but you don’t know what this chemical compound is or how it works or how it came to be. There was never a problem, was there? Presumably you are currently healthy. When did you decide to stop trusting healthcare? When did medical science betray you and your health?
You seem to have no trust in the world you live in. It might be helpful to understand what has happened to you since the school nurse poked you in the arm. It is not healthy to be so mistrustful of leaders and institutions.
Who coined that one, John Kerry? Or was it Al Gore? Or Bill Gates? Were they on their yacht or on their private jet?
You warmists are truly pathetic.
The vast majority of climate realists would not deny that there is irreparable damage being done to the “environment”, they would just point out that it is the holier than thou climatards who are ignoring the real problem while they follow their cult leaders like zombies. By hogging the limelight climatards strip attention away from the real urgent environmental problems. Meanwhile, they have empowered world government by the biggest hypocrites in the history of the planet, and then they put on airs of superiority and virtue signal about their concern for the “natural environment” while they do idiotic things like vacation in the rain forest and drive electric cars.
That was sarcasm. They are legends in their own minds, or to paraphrase their god Eli Weisel, “it is real in their minds”.
Just finished watching this interview with Harris and she’s certainly a breath of fresh air. To listen to a politician who answers questions and does it so well is such a welcome change. She was obviously a good choice as a foil against her dementia suffering leader. I can’t remember a Vice President as well versed as her since maybe, Dan the Quail.
I love how yanks talk so big. They’ve always been like that in the past. But with the enormous debt levels, you would think that somebody somewhere can’t sleep at night. Throwing around trillions of dollars that they don’t have is certainly eye watering.
This Texas disaster is clearly the distraction that will allow Trump to quietly fade away to his Florida resort where he can spend the rest of his time playing golf and eating burgers. And grabbing pussy of course. Lucky bastard.
Its strange now how nobody mentions fake news anymore. It’s as if all news now is real, unless of course it has been wiped from the annals of history.
Here the marches and demonstrations have begun concerning the roll out of this new untested vaccine. Hundreds of citizens country wide are pounding the pavement with their concerns regarding the jabs being foisted upon them. If its anything like the failed covid19 phone app from last year, then I can’t see the vaccine getting much traction without threats and fines being enforced.
I think a lot of people are starting to wake up to a new dawn and finally noticing what is really going on around them.
Is American submissiveness a result of Covid? I could swear that Americans have been rendered submissive, docile and insouciant long, long before Covid was made into a global household word.
Gonna tell one agency I got the jab in Florida, down there I’m gonna tell em I got the jab in New England. This agency is so screwed up, they cannot even communicate across regions. I got it made so good!
Her specialty is blow jobs and plea bargains. Even your own party hated her out of the primaries first, so you Democrats knew what she was. She’s an idiot, Jiminy. For cryin out loud. Syntax, grammar, she barely can speak and then like typical snobs in-blackface, tries to use big words that are so out of the context hoping to make you think she’s smarter, which NEVER works. With Karmallia, all that’s missing is AOC’s oversized Feminist Problem-Solving-Glasses she wears over her forehead that these women wear to make themselves look smart. You know, glasses off, HOT. Glasses on, SMART. Of course, Karmallia DID go to EEOC-rich Howard U. and got her job blowing black guys, but yeah, you think she’s brilliant. Speaking of AOC, she flunked bartender’s school, did you know that? But the glasses, professor, she must be smart..
Nitwits that never worked in the world have no bizz scolding US. Especially that hare-brained nitwit.
Dude, don’t have a cow, man!
Carbon dioxide isn’t the boogey man. The human contribution to the carbon cycle is still only ~3-4% of the total. Even termites contribute more globally to atmospheric CO2 than humans. Just the average volcano fart upsets all the statistics.
What’s more, atmospheric CO2 is only responsible for about 25% of the legendary “Greenhouse Effect” wherein the atmosphere acts like a blanket to keep the Earth warm (otherwise we’d all be freezing our nuts off). Most of the remainder of that effect (~75%) comes from water vapour.
To try to put things into context, 4% of 25% is about 1% of the total atmospheric contribution to that warm, snuggly atmospheric blanket that we like to call the “Greenhouse Effect” (without which, I remind you, our nuts would be frozen).
The “Global Warming” (sorry, “Climate Change”) cult has been leading us all up a merry path.
Most of the government, university and media types swallowed it hook, line and sinker (and many even built lucrative careers out of it).
Much like the current Corona Chan cult.
… no we don’t …
… yes we do!
And that’s the real problem that we are facing – the destruction of the planet’s biosphere through destruction of the forests and natural habitats, overharvesting, overmining, overfishing and generally poisoning the place with industrial byproducts and pharmaceutical toxins.
I’m way more concerned – you might even say infinitely so – about the long-term loss of atmospheric oxygen from global forest destruction, than from any human CO2 emissions.
And in that respect, the solution isn’t to roll out huge oxygen factories to pump more oxygen into the atmosphere. The solution is to put the frigging forests back.
Ditto the loss in biodiversity and species habitats – put the frigging forests back.
And stop the megacorporate practices of overfishing, overharvesting, overmining, overpolluting and generally destroying the planet for profit.
As for all the other schemes directed at sucking all the CO2 out of the atmosphere – good luck with that. IMO all that effort would be better directed at solving our real problems and otherwise mitigating the effects of the normal cycles of Solar-driven climatic changes.
Just for interest and a somewhat novel perspective, here’s a British chap who has built up a very successful business selling long-term weather forecasts, based on Solar activity. He has some views which challenge the “Climate Change” mindset.
http://weatheraction.com/
You are correct. The only population that is growing is the Subsaharan African one, and that just because it’s artificially propped up. It will end in an instant when the West collapses.
European peoples are disappearing at the same time that they worry about “overpopulation” and “climate change” and “gay rights”. Sad, really.
Obviously the attack on the family and marriage and birth through feminism, abortion, gay rights has been a success.
While I don’t mind in theory a less crowded world, it it not what is happening. We are just having less whites.
A world with very few Europeans and billions of SubSaharans and Browns is really hellish, both for them and for us.
Well there are still the Chinese, I don’t think they are going anywhere anytime soon. But still, they are not White and they don’t care.
Just happened to make a milk run to the grocery store a few days ago. I rode a motorcycle and, as it was a very cool evening, was dressed for it — boots, jeans, leather jacket, fingerless gloves and watch cap.
One item required passing by the pharmacy and through an area where eight or ten people — all masked — were waiting for their jab. Their eyes grew wide as they shrank back into the hard plastic seats as I approached, but it wasn’t my over-grown and windblown beard that caused near panic (well, it might have contributed).
“No mask,” I heard whispered from behind, in a tremulous female voice.
Just for fun, I walked back by them again, even though it was out of my way.
As someone who has lived in Spain for 36 years I can say that it is happening – and the place is seriously Woke. The epicenter is Barcelona – but the good news is that they’ve just been handed a very big defeat:
Vox: The Meteoric Rise of Spain’s Far Right Party https://www.thelocal.es/20191111/vox-the-meteroric-rise-of-spains-far-right-party
[As usual opposition to same sex marriage and mass Moslem immigration gets labelled “Far Right”]
Their behaviour seems counter-intuitive at first glance but we have to understand that their instincts are not our instincts and that their logic isn’t our logic. Once we grasp that, instead of trying to fit their behaviour in our logic, we can try to deduce their logic from their behaviour.
http://ponerology.com/
“You have to chose what expert you find credible and subscribe.”
No we don’t. No one has to. We can jettison all religious faith in system “expertise”, something humanity did just fine without for tens of thousands of years, since the evils of sustaining this faith now greatly outweigh any hypothetical benefit we can get from it.
“You seem to have no trust in the world you live in.”
On the contrary, I have all trust in the Earth, the world we actually do live in, contrary to your technocratic fundamentalism.
I have zero trust in the globalist-technocratic system of modern “civilization”. Covid, as a top-down terrorist campaign of propaganda and control as well as an (objectively mild) epidemic, is a purely artificial product of this globalist civilization, its ultimate and most logical product.
So you admitting that you believe that the state has the right to force its population to be injected with a toxic concoction made my gigantic government corrupting pharma companies who have been indemnified by these same governments? And you think that your beloved state has the right to forcibly inject your children with the same experimental poison? You are beneath contempt, you are literally Hitler.
Just a somewhat funny, but on point personal observation…
About twelve or thirteen years ago I developed serious respiratory problems. No doctor consulted knew quite what to make of it for several years — meanwhile the symptoms intensified. Finally, one specialist, very well thought of in the local medical community, took me on as a patient.
My first visit indicated a blood-oxygen saturation of 47%. This was the first time any doctor had bothered to test my blood-oxygen. He wondered aloud why I was still above ground, never mind conscious and sentient. In any case, he started me on some whiz-bang drugs to increase my blood-oxygen saturation to a more normal 99-100%, but it never rose beyond 65-70% no matter what combination he prescribed.
Meantime I did some research, on the internet naturally, and after some while began to suspect, based on an intimate knowledge of my symptoms and out of all the descriptions I read, that I might have a chemical sensitivity to salicylic acid.
Couldn’t be the good doctor declared, it’s such a rare condition as to be easily excluded. The internet might have some good information (the sources cited were unimpeachable), but I just didn’t, couldn’t, understand all the subtle and intricate medical issues involved that he, as a trained and experienced expert, brought to our doctor-patient relationship. And that was that.
Until about a month later. Because of a raging headache, which were becoming more frequent, I took two aspirin. Within half an hour I was gasping for breath and calculating the amount of oxygen and oxygen rich gas mixtures I had on hand as decompression mixes for deep and long duration technical cave diving. Finally, my wife called the paramedics.
Just after being loaded into the ambulance, two paramedics had this exchange just outside the open rear doors:
First medic asks, “where are we taking this guy?”
Second replies, “his wife says they prefer [a hospital across town].”
First says, “he won’t make it, we’ve gotta take him to [a nearby hospital].”
The doors slammed shut and as we began to move, the paramedic attending me began administering a breathing treatment which made it much harder to breathe. I asked for oxygen. He reassured me but continued with the breathing treatment. I asked again, gasping for air. He was reassuring, but still continued. I began to pass out…
I do not remember making a conscious choice, but I insisted he give me oxygen by reaching out and grabbing him by the balls — literally. I honestly do not remember much about it, but not long after I came around in the hospital room, the ambulance crew stopped in to see how I was doing. They were laughing about it and told me that I maintained a firm grip on the … ahh … situation until we reached the hospital (a five or six-minute ride).
Anyway, my doctor-specialist now agreed with the ER doctors that I had a rare and extreme chemical sensitivity (an anaphylactic reaction) to salicylic acid, the active ingredient in aspirin. And my mouthwash and toothpaste. And as a preservative for many foods, including all-natural and organic. And… well, its damn near ubiquitous.
My blood-oxygen saturation, since eliminating as much salicylic acid as possible, is now 96-97% without any whiz-bang drugs — low according to the doctor, but about as good as it will ever get and certainly better than 47%. The intense and frequent headaches are gone.
The good doctor considers me one of his success stories — even though he was unable to diagnose this problem…
But you don’t really know what you’re talking about because you are not trained in this highly specialized domain. — Jadan
Neither was I, according to an acknowledged expert who, with all his training and education, missed it. And I damn near died because of his mistake and professional hubris…
To be honest Mr. Whitney, on the whole, COVID-19 and the COVID-19 “vaccines” to which you refer almost sound like a binary bio-weapon.
Oops! Sorry. Apologies. Normally right-with-your comments, here. Tad hair-triggered these days with the seemingly unending stream of (as Twain said) “stuff that just ain’t so.”
Ease up a little on the Hitler comparisons.
I do not think COVID is a hoax. I think it is a potentially very dangerous virus and for far too many individuals it has proven deadly. Being a cousin of MERS with its case fatality rate of 30% should alarm anyone who understands its potential virulence.
I said I thought Israel was making the right choice supplying the vaccine in large numbers to its people.
Should people be forced to take the vaccine?
No. In general I think the answer to that question is definitely NO.
However, if your work puts individuals at risk from getting COVID from you then it might be a consideration to require such individuals to take the vaccine to protect others.
We are in uncharted waters here for sure and I can understand why individuals have no faith in the government or our leaders to tell us the truth about virtually anything. This includes the COVID virus unfortunately.
With that being said, there is no evidence that the COVID virus does not exist or that it does not pose a threat to human health as has been suggested by far too many posters on this thread.
It is sad that our government has become so corrupted that even science is seen as nothing more than agitprop.
Interesting story.
Science is hard, the truth is often very difficult to come by, even for those with years of specialized training.
Good for you for sticking with your concerns and insisting upon doing everything in your power to uncover what was harming you.
“However, if your work puts individuals at risk from getting COVID from you then it might be a consideration to require such individuals to take the vaccine to protect others.
We are in uncharted waters here for sure and I can understand why individuals have no faith in the government or our leaders to tell us the truth about virtually anything. This includes the COVID virus unfortunately…
It is sad that our government has become so corrupted that even science is seen as nothing more than agitprop.”
Your faith seems imperfect as well, since you evidently reject the testimony of the government impresarios themselves when they insist that getting injected does not necessarily prevent one from being a carrier and spreader, and therefore any notion of “tak[ing] the vaccine to protect others” is officially invalid.
As for governments REQUIRING such alleged altruism, again since the vax-mongers themselves say getting injected doesn’t prevent one from being a carrier and spreader, there is literally zero public health reason for any institution or entity to have any policy whatsoever on whether or not someone got injected.
Yes.
I agree.
I had grave concerns and after more reading I’m convinced Russia has made a safe vaccine but I doubt it will be available here. The issue of Emergency approval and by-passing animal trials is scary. It makes everyone who gets a shot a long term participant in a study with zero consumer protection for loss of health and/or income. Truly insane conditions.
What really concerns me is that Pfizer and others are putting out a product that is going to cross the brain-blood barrier and it is an mRna ‘vaccine’. This is playing a very dangerous game with the health of all Americans especially our children.
The Media liars are doing nothing but lie and attempt to generate fear. In the last year I haven’t seen one sick person. The economy is dying. Russia and China are up and running but the West, America in particular, is stuck in the mud.
I really hope that normies start waking up because I feel that the last year has been the biggest deception and con (trillions stolen) by the Davos scum and if they are capable of this they are capable of anything. They need to be stopped and soon.
“a permanently necessary political project. ”
The madness and the genius of America resides in its attitude to government. For the first time in history we know of, Americans asserted the right of the individual to be prior to that of government. Government exists for one purpose says the Declaration: to promote and protect the unalienable rights of individuals.
The solution to the conflict between the rights of the individual and the power of government is democracy. That is the “permanently necessary political project”. The founders of this country did not design a democracy in their constitution. Democracy has been gradually evolving, but we’re not there yet. Anti-democratic constituencies do exist in this country, currently represented by the blathering fool, Donald J Trump. He has emerged from the anti-government so-called conservatism that Ron Unz plays host to on this site.
there is no evidence that the COVID virus does not exist
With that statement, everything else you could possibly say can’t be taken seriously.
Stick to engineering Bill.
What is the evidence that the Covid virus does not exist????
“It is quite human to be fearful of COVID-19, and recent history also makes it reasonable for Americans to be fearful of being lied to by self-serving politicians, by scientists intimidated by politicians, and by powerful pharmaceutical corporations that are not intimidated by anyone. However, being consumed by fears, even legitimate ones, can make human beings stupid and sadistic. An antidote to being so consumed is not to deny our fears but to acknowledge them and, through humor or otherwise, release our shame about having them; this doesn’t eliminate fear but prevents fear from so dominating our minds that we have no room for critical thought”. Bruce E. Levine
San Marino COVID-19 death rate of 213 per 100,000
U.S. COVID-19 death rate of 152 per 100,000
Mexican COVID-19 death rate of 142 per 100,000
Dutch COVID-19 death rate is 85 per 100,000
Canadian COVID-19 death rate is 58 per 100,000
Russian COVID-19 death rate is 56 per 100,000
Japanese COVID-19 death rate is 6 per 100,000
Venezuelan COVID-19 death rate is 5 per 100,000
Nigerian COVID-19 death rate is 1 per 100,000
New Zealand COVID-19 death rate is 0.5 per 100,000
Chinese COVID-19 death rate is 0.35 per 100,000
DR Congo COVID-19 death rate is 0.15 per 100,000
Vietnamese COVID-19 death rate is 0.04 per 100,000
Note to Trump & Whitney: denial is ineffective
Contact tracing followed by mandatory isolation of contacts is highly effective, but requires enormous manpower
Of course!
This democracy: The Green Zone in Washington DC: https://turcopolier.com/washington-dc-is-now-a-complete-cesspool/
https://jacobdreizin.livejournal.com/1004.html
Good story! You seized the bull by the balls and by obeying your innate impulses led yourself to the promised land of good health!
Your doctor seems to be in the thrall of the drug culture propagated by Big Pharma. I had a condition called TMJ syndrome, which is a soreness in the jaw that can be severe and make eating difficult. The doctor said I should do a massive dose of ibuprofen, like 600mg, 3x for one day to reduce inflammation that she thought was the root of the problem. I thought to myself: Fuck that, I don’t want a bleeding stomach. So I did my usual red light therapy. Certain wave lengths of light stimulate the mitochondria of the cells. Photobiomodulation, it’s called. Took a while and involved some side effects, but I can say that I let my body cure itself, which it will do if one believes in one’s capacity to heal oneself and has not succumbed to drug culture propaganda.
I have no specialized training in medical science or any other science, but I am master in my own domain, so to speak. I have “impulses”, or you could also say, I listen to my body. It’s all very mystical and unscientific. It was mystical of you to grab the guy’s balls, a blessed impulse one might say. In this sense, I say that no specialist knows more about my health than I do even though I am only an English major.
Anti-democratic constituencies do exist in this country, currently represented by the blathering fool, Donald J Trump. — jadan
As opposed to the entirely democratic fortification undertaken on behalf of Biden / Harris?
Surely you remember?
That conspiracy of democratically enlightened billionaires, never-Trump Republicans, Democratic Party loyalists and the corporate media who changed election laws and rules (merely illegally in some cases and unconstitutionally in others), manipulated public opinion, censored opposing voices and suppressed any objectively factual news which might cast doubt upon their candidate… and more?
You know, that fever-dream Molly Ball glowingly detailed in the pages of Time magazine?
Hmm, I didn’t realize a commitment to the Constitution and rule of law was predicated on partisan support for one, or the other, political party or candidate. But then, I’m just a shallow fool as opposed to being a deep thinker like yourself.
Might it be that Jiminy was being sarcastic?
It is impossible to prove that something doesn’t exist.
Asking for that proof is illogical.
I agree other simpler solutions may be effective, to which we could add, not being overweight and getting regular exercise. But, the FDA doesn’t generally recommend any untested treatment. In this case the untested aspects of these two vaccines have been superseded by the emergency classification.
The countries which have managed this outbreak best have experience with other outbreaks and practice contact tracing and mandatory 2 week isolation rigorously. For this reason poor “shithole” African nations have consistently outperformed us.
The vaccine may not guarantee that one could not be a carrier or a spreader, but if effective, it would surely reduce the risk for being a carrier as well as a spreader.
One is unlikely to pose much of an infectious risk to others if one has circulating antibodies present at neutralizing levels to the pathogen.
Actually, I was stupid as hell…
Instead of trusting my sources of information and intellect to understand and act in my own best interests, I succumbed to the good doctor’s professional dismissal.
I took those two aspirins because, in pain, I wanted relief and the doctor’s opinion gave me permission to do so — against my better judgment. And I paid a price for that lapse.
The only thing I got out of it was confirmation of what I already knew and a mildly interesting story — I posted it as a cautionary tale.
Sputnik is a ‘DNA vaccine’, which also causes the body’s cells to produce the spike protein. At least at a top level, it is not that different from the mRNA vaccines. Of course the safety is in the details, and that requires years of assessment.
It’s pretty clear by now to anyone who looks at data, that ‘overpopulation’ is not going to be an issue. Birth rates have fallen everywhere, even in India, which has seen a precipitous fall. Max population maybe 9 billion by 2050, and then falling afterward. That is the current prediction. Stop worrying.
The Republican Party under Trump is a faction, a destructive influence. Trump is an authoritarian lying sack of shit and a half-assed insurrectionist. This is not “partisan”, this is the view of a small d democrat who regards authoritarianism as a political disease. If you don’t believe in democracy, get the fuck out of the USA. This country is for those who believe in democracy.
Thank you! Just when I thought this “reader response” was a mainly a troll fest of misdirection, you inserted an accurate observation, that so many otherwise bright people believe that masking, vaccines and the koolaid promises of people wearing white lab coats will keep them and theirs safe.
But I don’t agree that Somalis are dumb. Nah!
I hope that this link helpful.
https://sites.google.com/site/dicereaudiaturetalterapars/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia
Keeping up standards is important. Kudos
We probably should wait another 12 months to see how the “mass murder hypothesis” is faring. They are not going to line us up in front ditches and shoot us (so inefficient!) .
The cull of the elderly in LTC facilities last spring could have been part of an effort to acclimatize us to large numbers/clusters of people dying in brief periods – something they were not able to produce in community populations. And we have been told repeatedly since last October or so: “don’t be surprised if people start to die after being vaccinated” – and sure enough, we seem to be moving into another LTC cull.
Finally we have Dr Judy Mikovits (I for one, don’t know what to make of her) on record predicting 50 million Americans will die as result of the vaccination (“and they’ll blame it on Covid”).
Those are some of the parameters here.
Why don’t you come up with some population by country data yourself? All we get from you is totally empty assertion, no backup, nothing at all.
Why don’t you come up with some population by country data yourself? find an alternative source if you are not happy, I found lots of them, they all say the same I just picked the one with the clearest graph.
The 3rd to 4th cause of death in this country is iatrogenic or medical treatment. You know that old chestnut that people with high IQs are smarter than those of allegedly lower IQs?
Doctors must have high IQs, but the death and cripple-rate from doctor administered treatments would argue against it.
Or maybe they are guided not by the Hippocratic Oath but by that practical mantra, There’s no money in healthy people.
What? you as well? I cannot believe that I am arguing with people who are claiming that the world’s population is shrinking rather than growing. Not a single one of you has come up with any sort of backup for your claims, nothing at all. Whereas I could sit here posting sources that back me up probably for hours.
https://www.indexmundi.com/g/r.aspx?v=24
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_population_growth_rate
https://ourworldindata.org/world-population-growth
https://worldpopulationreview.com
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/
While I tire of the ‘CCP’ VIRUS TALE BECAUSE NO ONE KNOWS ITS ORIGEN OR EVEN IF IT EXISTS OTHER THAN AS A FIGMENT OF OUR ‘LEADERS’ RANTINGS AND RAVINGS’ it is good to see that Epoch Times will publish truths that run contrary to that dogma.However it cannot be denied that even the head of the Chinese CDC attended Bill and Malicous Gates Event 201 and psy-op at Johns Hopkins in 2019 shortly before all heil broke out simultaneously around the world over ‘covid-19’.And it should not be forgotten that China’s government in many ways was part of 9/11 false flag and colluded by taking the steel from the WTC in NYC and melting it down to destroy the evidence.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/youtube-takes-down-video-of-testimony-given-during-ohio-house-session_3704812.html?utm_source=pushengage
YouTube Takes Down Video of Testimony Given During Ohio House Session
BY ZACHARY STIEBER February 21, 2021 Updated: February 21, 2021
Google’s YouTube last week removed a video that showed an attorney testifying to the Ohio legislature.
Thomas Renz, an attorney with the Ohio Stands Up! group, spoke to the Ohio House State and Local Government Committee in support of House Bill 90, which would implement legislative oversight of orders given by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Renz said over the course of around 36 minutes that he opposed the harsh orders imposed by DeWine, a Republican, and health officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Renz noted that officials initially believed the fatality rate from the disease, which is caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, was much higher than the flu, but it’s now close to the influenza’s rate.
He also alleged that no one under the age of 19 has died from COVID-19 in the state, among other claims. State officials say 11 children under 19 have died from the disease.
A YouTube spokesperson told The Associated Press: “We have clear Community Guidelines that govern what videos may stay on YouTube, which we enforce consistently, regardless of speaker. We removed this video in accordance with our COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content that claims a certain age group cannot transmit the virus.”
Ohio Stands Up! said in a statement that Renz had “publicly disclosed some critical evidence Ohio Stands Up! is using as part of its federal lawsuits against the Ohio Governor and against the CDC and HHS, and he publicly asked some very important questions; questions that no other attorney, elected official or mainstream media outlet in the country has had the courage to ask.”
“YouTube, which is owned by Google, censored Mr. Renz’s testimony, by removing it from their platform and attempting to justify their actions by writing, ‘Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our medical misinformation policy,’” the group added.
Ohio Stands Up! is involved in several lawsuits, including one against DeWine and another against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
In a recently amended complaint against the latter, Renz and other lawyers alleged federal officials intentionally misled the public on facts surrounding COVID-19, and asked the court to force officials to change how they report deaths among those with COVID-19.
Google has ramped up censorship in recent months, increasing the number of takedowns linked to claims about the disease and alleged election fraud.
Google previously removed testimony given by a lawyer for former President Donald Trump during a U.S. congressional hearing.
Might want to pull in your horns sweetie… You don’t live in a democracy.
Nor a Constitutional republic, anymore, for that matter. Not for a long time.
It doesn’t matter what you believe; in point of fact those beliefs are weaponized against you. Doesn’t matter in the least if you are a small d democrat or little r republican — the two privately owned political parties are only loyal to their billionaire donors — money talks (cause the USSC said so) — and those big boys grease the palms on both sides of the aisle.
That’s called bi-partisanship.
You can hate on Trump all you like, and believe it or not, that’s exactly the point — it’s what both parties want you to do. It’s to their benefit that you hate Trump with all your heart and believe he’s Hitler reincarnate, Putin’s puppet and Satan’s left-hand all rolled into one. Just like the other side of the coin is supposed to hate Biden and Harris. In fact, that’s pretty accurate — the two parties are as alike as two sides of a coin.
Heads we win, tails you lose. That’s your democracy…
Putting aside his lack of credentials in medicine and “climate science,” Bill Gates is perhaps also not the computer genius he is marketed to be:
History’s most aggressive censorship assault is especially what says “democracy” to me.
I also get that warm democracy feeling from the equally aggressive campaign to render those accused of crimethink unable to make a living. That one’s lifted directly from the Nazi system of party-coordinated professional organizations subject to ideological policing.
Yes, we see your “democracy” and its antecedents.
“However, being consumed by fears, even legitimate ones, can make human beings stupid and sadistic. ”
Yes, the way the globalist cabal has used a fake pandemic to mobilize such monumental free-floating fear-itself among the masses increasing fearful over their econ0mic and social future is verily history’s most extreme example by far of humans becoming consumed by an illegitimate focus of fear, with the resultant sadism and stupidity.
Well I fear you have me on that one.
Thanks for that.
One of my best friends was a computer scientist and he had nothing good to say about Bill Gates.
In simple terms he says the guy stole ideas from better men.
archive.is/tDBEO
Sputnik is still developed by jews.
you are sweet…looking for proper grammar in the consideration of an issue that surely is life and death for the human species. that fact along could cause emotional dysfunction that would disturb ones ability to for one thing to write properly among much else.
I was not concerned at all about Whitney’s grammar but where could I, or would I, find evidence that those suspected of this massive and likely terminal attack on humanity are really capable of such behavior? if they indeed so capable they would have would already have established a trail by their pervious behaviour that we could trace to them right now, currently that would expose them for what they are.
by such reasoning and the available facts Whitney has a case for the trail of atrocity created by international bankers and big capital is clear and copious, substantial, huge in fact, that proves the capacity of the capitalist class to have created what is happening and worse. what the capitalist have done in the world for at least 2 centuries proves that the capitalist class is capable of doing what is happening currently, and far, far worse indeed, whatever they find and deem necessary to keep their power on planet earth
additionally we have a body of literature the product of great minds and very hard work that have explained social evolution, capitalism and what it has wrought in the world, and the likely final resolution of capitalism into hell on earth for humanity, if the ordinary human population, the victims of capitalism do not rise up in revolutionary fervor and creativity and change capitalism directed by its own class interest into popularly dominated social organization, eliminating forever a any possibility of control of society by minority groups.
the body of predictive literature on capitalism has proven to be almost totally right. but we do not even need all of that to understand capitalism and the nature of the capitalist mind and nature, and society, we ordinary people are up against, and what we must do in order to survive and end capitalism…a fact that must be achieved if humanity is to survive period. we know ourselves and our subjectivity which is natural to all life, all existence. we must guarantee our own survival and that is based on making a living in nature. how we make a living is all.
capitalism came to be as an exploitative factor that made use of people for profit, all fortunes have been made that way. all power is based on exploitation and our subjectivity is so conditioned. to look after the people: Or for the people to look after themselves they must end capitalism and reverse the relationship between themselves and the rich. there it is right there…the real equation at the centre of current social life. given the way we have evolved to this point it is a serious equation, a terminal one. society cannot go on without the end of that equation, it final and full resolution. and that can only be one of two options…the rich continue to dominate in perpetuity…or the poor rise up and take over to save themselves.
capitalism increasingly has less and less need for 7 billion people on planet earth. increasing population is the greatest threat to perpetual capitalism or perpetual power in the hands of the minority rich. the rich absolutely must depopulate the planet and make it so that the human species cannot continue to replicate as we has been doing. massive reduction is essential for the maintaining of minority control of society
just look at the structure and nature of that equation and try figure out how it can be resolved positively for both sides without the elimination of one of the sides?
it cannot be done! I understand this fact and understand also that that is what drives and directs the behaviour of rich, that explains indeed all that is happening in the world, all that has been happening, explains it all comprehensively. the rich are going to kill, maim, engineer and enslave all of ordinary humanity if they can. they have no choice, have know this all along and have been preparing for it. and now they are ready and actually are doing it.
the rich cannot win unless they get the ordinary people to carry out their program for them. they have no numbers, cant do the work of doing the people in themselves so they must get the people to work against their own best interest… get us to do in our own selves, to act against our best class interest in their own rich interest and sock it to ourselves, to imprison our own class.
but Whitney is right. PCR isn’t! PCR is mitigative, too gentle and compromising. we do not need anyone to tell us what is the truth. the truth is very simple to calculate from our very ordinary daily and routine existence in the world and how things go in it, in our regular lives every single day
Rich people can afford clear, concise and correct advice. So they have long known that nothing grows forever, and that the eternal growth pathology is precisely that of cancer. Capitalism is cancer, and it is killing its host-humanity and the natural world. That is why they want the ‘useless class’ gone, before they wake up and become a threat.
The inevitable totalitarian turn of capitalism was always inevitable in the death-cult’s DNA. This is just the beginning.
The May 2020 Lancet report that declared HCQ useless and dangerous, then had to be withdrawn as it was obviously faked, showed BigPharma’s detestable, murderous, determination. This Surgisphere report was also published by the NEJM, which also withdrew it, but the whole sordid scandal was TOTALLY covered up by the vermin of the Western MSM. The entire lying campaign to paint HCQ as a cardiac danger was somewhat undermined by the WHO meta-analysis in 2016 that showed that, despite hundreds of millions of doses of chloroquine and HCQ since 1955, they could not find even one cardiac death as a result of their use. NOT ONE. It illustrates nicely the total moral corruption and Evil of Western ‘elites’.
DOS was dishonestly created from CP/M by Tim Paterson :
https://www.theregister.com/2007/07/30/msdos_paternity_suit_resolved/
It appears that Paterson ran the CP/M 8080 source code through an 8080-8086 converter program over a weekend and renamed it QDOS (Quick and Dirty Operating System), after making a few minor cosmetic changes. (The 8-bit 8080/Z80 64K era was changing to the limited 16-bit 8086/8088 1MB era.)
Bill Gates bought it.
Later when IBM bought DOS from Microsoft, they completely re-wrote a new DOS code entirely from scratch (presumably to legally distance themselves from the dubious QDOS.)
Paterson went to work for Microsoft, and always denied the theft – eventually he took journalist Sir Harold Evans to court over these claims – and lost. The judge confirmed Kildall’s view that Paterson “ripped off” CP/M.
Remember the Superdome!!!
Whites are being reduced as part of the percentage. Only non-whites and in particular subsaharan Africans are growing more. Most others are below replacement.
I don’t mind a less crowded world. But I don’t want to live in a Black Planet.
I don’t have much of a scientific education, but for a layman who just reads the news what you say seems plausible.
In Israel, children and infants are experiencing a significant rise in infections (according to a Ynet story cited in Gilad Atzmon’s latest piece, there’s been a 1300% rise of cases in newborns!).
If, as has been hypothesized, the vaccinated ones are engaging in risk compensation, i.e., forsaking social distancing in the false belief they are neither dangerous nor in danger, when they can still get the virus and transmit it, this could be one of the reasons for the rise of Covid-19 cases in the non-vaccinated.
But such a sharp rise in a previously non-affected group might mean that the virus they are transmitting is of a nastier nature…
Picture all those grannies hugging their grandchildren…
That’s good. I’ve always respected the Japanese…. even when I found them …difficult to understand (their damn whaling comes to mind)
“There is only one supermax prison remaining in the U.S. federal prison system, ADX Florence in Florence, Colorado.”
Currently the maximum prisoner capacity is 490, almost but not enough room for all of Congress.
An expansion there would be money well spent, along with a jester costume for Fraudci.
“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse?”
‘We’ have ten years?
“ . . . our best estimate is that the net energy
33:33 per barrel available for the global
33:36 economy was about eight percent
33:38 and that in over the next few years it
33:42 will go down to zero percent
33:44 uh best estimate at the moment is that
33:46 actually the
33:47 per average barrel of sweet crude
33:51 uh we had the zero percent around 2022
33:56 but there are ways and means of
33:58 extending that so to be on the safe side
34:00 here on our diagram
34:02 we say that zero percent is definitely
34:05 around 2030 . . .
we
34:43 need net energy from oil and [if] it goes
34:46 down to zero
34:48 uh well we have collapsed not just
34:50 collapse of the oil industry
34:52 we have collapsed globally of the global
34:54 industrial civilization this is what we
34:56 are looking at at the moment . . . “
“For climate change, there are many scientific organizations that study the climate. These alphabet soup of organizations include NASA, NOAA, JMA, WMO, NSIDC, IPCC, UK Met Office, and others. Click on the names for links to their climate-related sites. There are also climate research organizations associated with universities. These are all legitimate scientific sources.
If you have to dismiss all of these scientific organizations to reach your opinion, then you are by definition denying the science. If you have to believe that all of these organizations, and all of the climate scientists around the world, and all of the hundred thousand published research papers, and physics, are all somehow part of a global, multigenerational conspiracy to defraud the people, then you are, again, a denier by definition.
So if you deny all the above scientific organizations there are a lot of un-scientific web sites out there that pretend to be science. Many of these are run by lobbyists (e.g.., Climate Depot, run by a libertarian political lobbyist, CFACT), or supported by lobbyists (e.g., JoannaNova, WUWT, both of whom have received funding and otherwise substantial support by lobbying organizations like the Heartland Institute), or are actually paid by lobbyists to write Op-Eds and other blog posts that intentionally misrepresent the science.”
https://thedakepage.blogspot.co.uk/2016/12/how-to-assess-climate-change.html
MarkU – Srsly? One or two links and one quote:
“If we do a good job on vaccines, health and reproduction, we can reduce the world population by 10-15%. Only a genocide can save the world”.
Who said it?
That’s right ….Bill Gates.
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=241595
and this (found right here at UNZ.com)
“One thousand five hundred experts from around the world have come together to challenge the Covid measures as “a global scientific fraud of unprecedented proportions.”
– https://www.globalresearch.ca/international-alert-message-about-covid-19-united-health-professionals/5737680
Every one of the science prostitutes working for those judaic organizations is conflicted. It is precisely the same with doctors. Or you can look at Hollywood and the emmy and the oscar awards. Those Hollywood whores parade around on the stage slapping each other on the back. None of them ever come out and tell the brainwashed sheeple that jew owned Hollywood is shoveling filth down their throats, and the few that do never get an acting job again. Just ask Mel Gibson. Ricky Gervais came close, just look how they ostracized him. It is the same with doctors who won’t dare to tell people about the heavy metals, fetuses, animal parts and other crap that is in the vaccines.
As long as these “professionals” are getting paid by organizations, Zionist or not, that support “the consensus”, they should be excluded from having a say in the policies set by society that regulate their profession. It is known as a “conflict of interest”, but scientists are far too stupid, far to arrogant, and far to compromised to admit that they are abusing everyone’s trust.
Carbon dioxide isn’t the bogey man. The human contribution to the carbon cycle is still only ~3-4% of the total.
Wrong. It is far less than 3-4% of the total.
In the Oceans, there is 50 times as much CO2 as in the atmosphere. When the oceans warm up, some CO2 is released into the atmosphere – it takes 800 years to reach steady-state. I repeat, CO2 rises when the earth warms up – with a massive delay. The reverse is also true.
Carbon Dioxide And The Ocean: Temperature Is Driving CO2, And Not Vice Versa
However, if your work puts individuals at risk from getting COVID from you then it might be a consideration to require such individuals to take the vaccine to protect others.
In the putative words of the governor of Florida to the make-believe president – “Go fuck yourself”
Israel is a dreadful example to follow. They are replicating Gaza but on a larger scale. Those who don’t get vaccinated are being treated as lepers. I am sure some doctors are getting rich by handing out fake certificates. Not all Jews are stupid.
vaccinated Israelis to enjoy bars and hotels with ‘green pass’
Furthermore, it seems that the vaccines are so selective that they encourage new variants to proliferate. Variants that are immune to the vaccines. All of this could have been avoided if the media had not made a big deal of what would have been almost a normal flu season.
I very much hope that you get vaccinated ASAP and that your gene line gets sent down a cul-de-sac. 🙂
Madam “jadan,” you have missed the train. The US is an oligarchy. https://scholar.princeton.edu/sites/default/files/mgilens/files/gilens_and_page_2014_-testing_theories_of_american_politics.doc.pdf
In simpler terms: https://www.businessinsider.com/major-study-finds-that-the-us-is-an-oligarchy-2014-4
Or you want to tell us that the Fed Reserve is a sure sign of robust democracy in the US? Very hopey and changey. There is no light of day between Obama, Cheney, and Knesset.
https://people.howstuffworks.com/oligarchy.htm
Your darling Joe et al. and their “democracy”: https://turcopolier.com/washington-dc-is-now-a-complete-cesspool/ “Washington DC Is Now a Complete Cesspool”
Three rows of fencing (in addition to the cement barriers) fronting the White House:
My guess is for the same reason western nations are targetted for mass immigration., the same reason whites are being demonized increasingly., the same reason theyve been throwing out the idea that minorities should be able to refuse but it should be mandatory for whites. I suspect the vaccines are designed specifically to destroy white fertility. Western ideals of freedom and independence and those who espouse them most(whites)are obstacles to their endgame, a global feudalist order.
Vaccine Coercion = Nuremberg Code Violation
Any attempt at coercing people into accepting the RNA vaccine is in clear violation of the Nuremberg Code.
It clearly mentions “constraint or coercion” as violations.
It laid down 10 standards to which physicians must conform when carrying out experiments on human subjects:
# 1) The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, “or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion”; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.
This means that you can NOT constrain us or coerce us into acceptance. No restrictions are allowed and none will be tolerated.
# 6) The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.
This covid-19 disease with an IFR of 0.3 does NOT qualify. It would not have even been a pandemic before the 2008 changes to the definition of pandemic that required an IFR > 1.0 to be declared. Even the worst hit parts of the world are at an IFR of 0.5 so half.
Reference: http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/
The FACT that this is a medical experiment is quite clear and undeniable.
All of the RNA vaccines like Moderna & Pfizer have this in common:
1) It is experimental RNA “gene therapy vaccine” NOT a standard vaccine
2) It has NEVER worked successfully in man nor beast
3) It killed the animals in 2012 when they were exposed to the wild virus
4) They skipped animal testing this time
5) Has no long term studies and the raw data from phase 2 trials is STILL not public
6) It changes you at the cellular level to produce antibodies
7) Ivermectin is vastly safer, vastly more effective & vastly cheaper and has over 14 RCT studies with DATA PUBLICLY AVAILABLE (unlike the vaccines).
If the medical and government establishments violates that for a 0.3 IFR disease then they, and everyone who implements it, are WAR CRIMINALS and will be dealt with accordingly.
What is the evidence that the Covid virus does not exist????
It is for you to prove that it does exist. Expecting someone to prove a negative is a sign of cognitive impairment.
By George he’s got it……
finally..
The countries which have managed this outbreak best have experience with other outbreaks and practice contact tracing and mandatory 2 week isolation rigorously. For this reason poor “shithole” African nations have consistently outperformed us.
Are you being sarcastic or just trying to be funny?
Have you ever lived in Africa? Have you even been to Sub-Saharan Africa?
This lady’s hair-dressing business has been shut, but the market is doing fine. How about that for contact-tracing? 🙂
Nigeria recently began easing its six week-long lockdown on three of its major cities, including the Federal Capital Territory – Abuja. But businesses like hairdresser Vicky Somali’s – requiring close proximity with customers, still cannot operate.
Vicky’s hair dressing business used to rake in an average of 150 U.S. dollars a week. But for nearly two months now her income has been totally cut off due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Nigeria to slow reopening of economy as recession looms
Fortunately imbeciles like you will win the darwin award, just you keep on being reasonable, keep on being reasonable and measured, just you take that vaccine….
I bet you have, haven’t you?
The Russian vaccine was a political move, rasputin kept the solution in house so to speak and poked the west in the eye at the same time..
he knows it’s fake, but he’s still half in bed with them.
Mike has a knack for digesting and condensing a lot of relevant information and, as usual, I think he sums up our dismal situation very well here.
I think the big jews want rid of all the foisty orthodox, hasidic little jews , perhaps they see them as problematic with their ringlets and crow suits and chicken swinging… all that jewy stuff will be handled by orthodox crime inc chabad..
I think big tech-anus-globo-capital jews might be a tad embarassed by the racism and elitism of these little jews and might see the need to get rid of them…
after all it wouldn’t be the first time..would it ?
africans on the other hand are much easier to deal with.. just stop feeding, see rhodesia.
Warp Speed. Phuckoff Donald.
re:
What was the emergency that required that an untested vaccine-that-is-not-really-a-vaccine be rushed to use?
99% of people who contract the disease survive it.
The same may not be true of those who are injected with an untested novel vaccine. Prof. Doris Cahill suspects that vaccinated persons may experience mortal cytocine storm the first time they encounter virus-in-the-wild.
https://video.wakkeren.nl/videos/watch/9bd9f602-e5e9-47e0-b35d-8f1bfd78f0f4
re:
How do we know that “contact tracing and . . . isolation” were the practices that resolved the “outbreak” and not some other variables or differences in diet, climate, overall health practices, etc.?
Has FDA or some other putatively accredited agency analyzed and tested these practices and variables as vigorously as FDA insists on testing Vitamin D, or Ivermectin, or hydroxy + zinc and other remedies that have been used for many years?
Dr. Tess Lawrie has —>
There are enough adverse reactions you can clearly find on the internet to make it where only a brain dead moron would take that vaccine. Agenda 2030 is real and they do want to reduce the population of the planet. The Book of the Revelation of Jesus Christ also talks about being taken in by the merchants of the earth and their sorceries (Pharmakia). Gates can shove his vaccine in his own hell bound ass.
There is no Covid. It was all a big April 1st joke that lasted too long.
Wait for Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates and Josef Bezos to appear laughing and telling you “got ya!”
Now the vaccine…
APP, the great year is actually 24,000 years long. It is only extrapolated as 25772 from the current rate of precession (slowest at apoastron).
Sigh … It seem like there’s a lot of following of misdirection here. There seems to be two objectives for the COVID Op: 1) Remove a president unwanted by the ‘real’ government; 2) Prevent the rise of China from overtaking the US.
Both of these objectives would fall under the purview of the CIA, which is tied to the creation of the natural security state in 1947. Here’s a few quotes from the book ‘JFK and the Unspeakable – Why He Died and Why it Matters’ (Douglass):
1. (pg16) In one discussion they had about President Kennedy, Dulles
stunned Morris with an abrupt comment. “That little Kennedy,” Dulles said,
“…he thought he was a god.” ”
2. (pg197) … create a network of subordinate focal point offices
in the armed services, then throughout the entire U.S. government. … put under a “cleared” CIA employee. That person took orders directly from the CIA but functioned under the cover
of his particular office and branch of government. Such “breeding,” Prouty
said decades later in an interview, resulted in a web of covert CIA representatives
“in the State Department, in the FAA, in the Customs Service, in
the Treasury, in the FBI and all around through the government—up in the
White House. . . assign people there who, those agencies
thought, were from the Defense Department. But they actually were people
that we put there from the CIA.”
3) (pg 197) No one except a tight inner circle of the CIA even knew of
the existence of this top-secret intelligence network, much less the identity
of its deep-cover bureaucrats. These CIA “focal points,” as Dulles called
them, constituted a powerful, unseen government within the government.
Its Dulles-appointed members would act quickly, with total obedience, when
called on by the CIA to assist its covert operations.
This web was then extended into the state governments. Who knows which members are ‘CIA’ – probably the most subtly powerful: Chief of Staff to the Gov; Sec of State … (most likely Jewish functionaries since this was the British model).
Another thing to keep in mind that the Dulles Bros, who were at the State Department and creation of the CIA were part of ‘elite’ clients of Sullivan and Cromwell. These ‘elite’ created an organization to promote US corporations after the failure of the League of Nations. Here’s a quote from ‘The Brothers – John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, and Their Secret World War’ (Kinzer):
(p56) Wilson’s agonizing and ultimately unsuccessful campaign to win congressional
approval for American entry into the League of Nations showed
the Dulles brothers and others on Wall Street that internationalism had
potent enemies. To resist those enemies, and to work toward a world that
would welcome American corporate and political power, the brothers and
a handful of their friends had decided to create an invitation-only club,
based in New York, where the worldly elite could meet, talk, and plan.
Above all they were moved by the conviction that as the United States
grew to global power, its political leaders urgently needed guidance from
bankers, businessmen, and international lawyers. To provide this guidance
in a systematic way, they brought their new club into being in 1921.
They called it the Council on Foreign Relations. Its motto was a single
Latin word that spoke volumes: ubique, meaning “everywhere.”
So you see, the CIA is the actual government, and a large component consists of US corporations, and the control of the narrative that the American people see/hear on a daily basis. Since the two references are dated, it’s probably the case that the CIA controls Twitter, Facebook, and other social media (with weak executives being mere placeholders/fronting faces and have no power beyond what they’re told – the people pulling the strings internally are most likely vetted CIA functionaries) and the medical community because how else would they be able to control the view of the American people.
So, given past history, COVID and the election fraud is likely a CIA Operation. It’s pretty clear that the CIA was using the various electronic voting systems to control who’s in power worldwide (… its pretty cynical for them to fund lawsuits against those who brought this to light, but this in standard practice in government security state situations where external actions are frowned upon). To further the point, Norm Eisen apparently was the brains behind the various ‘color revolutions’ leading up to the US election – he had apparently been the architect of these programs outside of the US.
But there’s nothing much anyone can really do about it at this stage – the CIA is so integrated into government, banking, corporations, science/medical, social media, etc., that it can’t easily be removed. In other words, the US is already lost, because the CIA and its network doesn’t really care about the country or its citizens – only it’s own organization (it’s control and international drug distribution system, i.e. CIA funds generator)… and, if the US fails, then at worst the CIA just becomes another GalenOrg [Nazi Intelligence network WWII – See reference ‘Blowback – The First Full Account of America’s Recruitment of Nazis’ (Simpson) to see the parallels] and sells its services to the highest bidder.
Just saying … there’s really no need for Mr Whitney to get excited over the issue. The COVID situation is what it is. If I were to speculate, I’d say that more severe COVID stains were targeted at enemies and less severe outbreaks were just cover. Under this scenario, the most likely end goal is the release of a Hemorrhagic fever-like virus (e.g. Marburg or Ebola), which it seems Sputnik V – and variants – have already been researched and substantially studied by the Russians) and the US variants only have partial efficacy.
YOU again, lying as usual ….the problems in texas were caused by infrastructure … they use useless windmills now instead of power stations.. factor in the diversity hires and you my dear friend are fucked..
the rest I have explained before.. our main problems lie with pollution too many third worlders and deforestatation…
but there is no grift tax in that for your masters..
That makes it even worse ie he is not an expert in his own field and not an expert in any field. Every time I see a snippet of his “vast wisdom” I cant help but be disconcerted by his idiot smile. He works hard at being the benevolent grandpa with the worn out sweater and open collar shirt.
I have known a few sketchy characters in my time and they all have the same disarming appearance. That is why I am naturally distrustful of people who smile too much.
Billy is an arrogant know it all for whom enough is never enough. The grinning crocodile !
This is a very important, and I would say decisive, point.
Strictly, speaking, the original statement is correct – in terms of the CO2 in atmospheric circulation, the human conribution is currently somewhere around 3-4% of the total.
But in terms of its relevance to the atmospheric equilibrium, that observation overlooks the totality of the passive and active parts of the planetary Carbon Cycle.
It’s easy to get myopic and obsess about the atmosphere when thinking about the Carbon Cycle, while overlooking the significance of the “carbon sinks” which take CO2 out of atmospheric circulation, either in a cyclic exchange or in the longer term.
Beyond exchanging CO2 and O2 in the atmospheric side of the Carbon Cycle, the oceans (and to a lesser extent, what’s left of the forests) constitute a huge storage bank of carbon which has been sidelined from atmospheric circulation.
In the case of the forests, the banked carbon is incorporated into organic matter. In the oceans, organic matter too, but also dissolved into the ocean water right out of the atmosphere.
Gaseous solubility in water falls with increasing temperature, and rises with cooling temperatures.
So when the Sun warms the world up, the oceans release dissolved gases (including CO2).
And when the Sun decides to back off and the planet cools down, the oceans absorb more gases (including CO2).
Maybe it’s not the whole story, but considering the scale, it’s probably the most important part.
Given the figures that you have cited, it really does make a mockery of any conerns the “Climate Change” cult have over the relatively tiny human contribution to the atmospheric CO2.
More importantly, it unambiguously pulls the rug out from under any assertion that CO2 is “driving” the weather at all, let alone the human emissions of same.
You mean I had to wade through 10 paragraphs to get to this?
Dude, you have too much time on your hands.
In your own words –
Sure, but it’s still nice to hear an occasional opinion – brevity permitting.