The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
User Settings:
Version?
Social Media?
 Read Aloud w/
 Show Word Counts
 No Video Autoplay
 No Infinite Scrolling

SaveCancel
← Get Up Off Your Knees  
BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
 BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
Why I'm Suspended from Twitter: You Can't Say "Violent Criminal Looters Should be Shot"
• June 3, 2020
• 100 Words • Leave a Comment
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
🔊 Listen RSS
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
AgreeDisagreeThanksLOLTroll
These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Thanks, LOL, or Troll with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used three times during any eight hour period.
Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

I’ve been suspended for this tweet published on May 29, 2020:

Because I appealed, Twitter has completely locked me out of my account — the first time in the twelve years that I have been a user of the site.

Just minutes before the lockout, I had posted excerpts from my #MalkinLive broadcast last night urging Americans to stand on their feet and get up off their knees.

I guess I should have just posted a photo of looters and copied Idris Elba’s threat to “cut the throat” of the system” while warning that “if you ain’t with us/ then you better run.”

← Get Up Off Your Knees  
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
 
← Get Up Off Your Knees  
Current Commenter
says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/Thanks/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
Submitted comments have been licensed to The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS Subscribe to All Michelle Malkin Comments via RSS
PastClassics
Race and Crime in America
The unspoken statistical reality of urban crime over the last quarter century.
• 220 Comments • Reply
The Myth of Hispanic Crime
Talk TV sensationalists and axe-grinding ideologues have fallen for a myth of immigrant lawlessness.
• 304 Comments • Reply
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial
• 2,327 Comments • Reply
China's Rise, America's Fall
Which superpower is more threatened by its “extractive elites”?
• 431 Comments • Reply
American Pravda: the Power of Organized Crime
How a Young Syndicate Lawyer from Chicago Earned a Fortune Looting the Property of the Japanese-Americans, then Lived...
• 655 Comments • Reply
World IQ 82
Becker update V1.3.2
• 1,406 Comments • Reply