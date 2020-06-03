Why I'm Suspended from Twitter: You Can't Say "Violent Criminal Looters Should be Shot"

I’ve been suspended for this tweet published on May 29, 2020:

Because I appealed, Twitter has completely locked me out of my account — the first time in the twelve years that I have been a user of the site.

Just minutes before the lockout, I had posted excerpts from my #MalkinLive broadcast last night urging Americans to stand on their feet and get up off their knees.

I guess I should have just posted a photo of looters and copied Idris Elba’s threat to “cut the throat” of the system” while warning that “if you ain’t with us/ then you better run.”