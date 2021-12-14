The Unz Review • An Alternative Media Selection$
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
← Inside the Vaccine Passport Racket  
BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
 BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
Where in the World Is Hoax-Enabler Tina Tchen?
• December 14, 2021
• 800 Words • Leave a Comment
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • B
Show CommentNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
AgreeDisagreeThanksLOLTroll
These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Thanks, LOL, or Troll with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used three times during any eight hour period.
Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

Jussie Smollett, the drug-addicted, anti-white, anti-Trump celebrity who cried wolf, was convicted last week on five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct after falsely reporting to Chicago police that he was a victim of a hate crime attack in the sub-zero morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019.

Let us revel in the criminal comeuppance of a Hollywood liar. It’s rarer than spotting a pair of MAGA redneck viewers of the liberal, anti-cop black TV drama, “Empire,” at 2 a.m. in downtown Chicago. LOL.

Speaking of whom, here’s a breaking news update in perpetuity: Smollett’s two phantom conservative white assailants — who somehow recognized the C-list actor and somehow knew he was gay and somehow just happened to be carrying around a “noose” along with a hot sauce bottle filled with bleach — are still on the loose.

The fictional fugitives have gone the way of the “real” killer of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman, the racist gang rapists who assaulted Tawana Brawley and the white supremacist who hung that door pull — sorry, “noose” — in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage. It’s getting rather crowded in the liberal theater of manufactured racism. I know. I’ve been documenting the twisted phenomenon for 30 years, since my days at the hate crime hoax-hotbed of Oberlin College.

But there’s an important loose end, hanging limply like the rope around Smollett’s neck, that deserves more scrutiny: Where in the world is the Obamas’ Chicago fixer and Jussie fangirl Tina Tchen? Let me remind you of who this crony-state actor is.

Two months after Smollett and his bodybuilding bro buddies play-acted their fantasy attack, Chicago Sun-Times reporters discovered that deep-pocketed Obama campaign finance mega-bundler Tina Tchen had inserted herself in the investigation. Tchen texted Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx just three days after the incident “on behalf of Jussie Smollett and family who I know” to express “concerns.” She suggested that Foxx lean on Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to yield to the FBI, and she shared an unidentified Smollett family member’s cellphone number with Foxx.

Foxx texted back that she had done as requested and that Johnson was “going to make the ask.” The unidentified relative rejoiced: “OMG this would be a huge victory.”

As I reported at the time, the ties between Tchen and the Smollett family run deep:

— Tchen and Smollett’s sister, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, joined together in March 2018 at South by Southwest in Austin to proclaim that “There Is No Time’s Up Without Women Of Color.”

— In May 2018, Tchen and Smollett-Bell took the stage together again— hand-in-hand, glued at the hip — at the United State of Women Summit in Los Angeles (where Tchen’s former boss and gal pal, Michelle Obama, also appeared).

— Smollett-Bell and another sister, Jazz Smollett-Warwell, worked for the Obama campaigns in 2008 and 2012 and volunteered as tireless surrogates.

— My search of White House visitor logs shows Jurnee Smollett-Bell paying at least one personal visit to “POTUS/FLOTUS” at their residence in March 2013 while Tchen was serving as a top strategist to both Obamas.

Since I wrote “Culture of Corruption” in 2009, I’ve tracked Tchen’s political maneuverings in the Democrat Deep State:

— Tchen personally shoveled more than \$200,000 into the 2008 Obama presidential campaign coffers while a high-powered lawyer at white-shoe Skadden Arps.

— Tchen served as special assistant to President Obama and then took over as chief of staff in the East Wing for Mrs. Obama.

— Tchen headed up the Obama White House Office of Public Engagement, spearheaded by longtime Chicago pal and fellow corporate lawyer/bundler Valerie Jarrett.

— Tchen coordinated Hollywood celebrities to promote Obama’s domestic policy agenda through the taxpayer-subsidized National Endowment for the Arts.

ORDER IT NOW

— Tchen was listed in 2009 White House visitor logs I reviewed as having met there with radical left-wing billionaire George Soros, and as Breitbart’s Joel Pollak noted, Soros donated a total of \$408,000 to super PACs supporting Foxx’s successful primary and general campaigns for Cook County state attorney.

There’s another set of related loose ends, too: How much did the Obamas know, and did they instigate Tchen’s meddling in Smollett’s folly? Remember: Michelle Obama hosted Jussie Smollett at a musical event at the White House in 2016 and danced with him on stage at a College Signing Day Event in 2018.

I consider them all unindicted co-conspirators in the Smollett Swindle. And they should pay.

Tchen has disappeared from public view since her fiasco with the #MeToo movement. She was forced to resign from the board in August after being exposed for running cover for former New York Governor and accused sexual harasser Creepy Andrew Cuomo. I reached out to her for comment this week on the Smollett verdict and for her expert legal opinion as a high-powered lawyer on whether there be legal consequences for aiding and abetting a convicted hate crime hoaxer. No response.

I have a feeling I’ll be waiting longer than O.J. Simpson’s victims for an answer.

Michelle Malkin’s email address is [email protected]

← Inside the Vaccine Passport Racket  
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
 
← Inside the Vaccine Passport Racket  
Current Commenter
says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/Thanks/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
$
Submitted comments have been licensed to The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Commenting Disabled While in Translation Mode
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS Subscribe to All Michelle Malkin Comments via RSS
PastClassics
American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion
The Surprising Elements of Talmudic Judaism
• 1,661 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Understanding World War II
The Shaping Event of Our Modern World
• 1,488 Comments Reply
World IQ 82
Becker update V1.3.2
• 1,418 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial
Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement
• 2,327 Comments Reply
The Talk: Nonblack Version
Teach your children well.
• 152 Comments Reply
Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?
• 620 Comments Reply