The Unz Review • An Alternative Media Selection$
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
← Black Lies Matter  
BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
 BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
There Is No Vetting
• November 30, 2021
• 700 Words • Leave a Comment
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • B
Show CommentNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
AgreeDisagreeThanksLOLTroll
These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Thanks, LOL, or Troll with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used three times during any eight hour period.
Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

Back in August, as the Biden administration prepared to dump 82,000-plus Afghan refugees onto U.S. soil, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assured Americans that it was “working around the clock to conduct the security screening and vetting of vulnerable Afghans before they are permitted entry into the United States” and taking “multiple steps to ensure that those seeking entry do not pose a national security or public safety risk.”

We were told that “the rigorous screening and vetting process, which is multi-layered and ongoing, involves biometric and biographic screenings conducted by intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals from DHS and DOD, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), and additional intelligence community partners.”

Biden’s DHS touted a thorough review of “fingerprints, photos, and other biometric and biographic data for every single Afghan before they are cleared to travel to the United States.” Afghan nationals, we were told, “undergo a primary inspection when they arrive at a U.S. airport, and a secondary inspection is conducted as the circumstances require.”

In September, thoroughly vetted Afghan refugee Bahrullah Noori, 20, was charged in Wisconsin with three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, including one allegedly involving the use of force, plus a fourth count of attempting to engage in such acts with a minor while using force. The crimes were allegedly committed against 12- and 14-year-old boys in the bathroom and residential areas of Fort McCoy. It’s the same base where another thoroughly vetted Afghan refugee, Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was charged in early September with assaulting, choking and suffocating his wife.

Also in September, a female soldier at Fort Bliss reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 “by a small group of male evacuees at the Dona Ana Complex in New Mexico.” The military base said it was adding “better lighting” to address the attack. No arrests have been made.

In October, thoroughly vetted Afghan refugee Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, was charged with raping an 18-year-old girl in Missoula, Montana.

This is undoubtedly the tip of the iceberg, given my past reporting on more than 60 refugee-jihadists (“refujihadis”) who slipped past our “rigorous” and “thorough” vetting system over the past decade. In my long experience, independent efforts to track criminal arrests of refugees and immigrants are stymied by politically correct media whitewashers who obscure the national origin and citizenship status of suspects.

How much of an illusion is the “multilayered,” “biometric” and “biographic” vetting of Afghan refugees?

Over the holidays, with almost zero news coverage outside the Washington Examiner and New York Post, a Senate Republican memo reported that “almost none of the 82,000 people airlifted from Kabul in August were vetted before being admitted to the United States, despite claims to the contrary from the Biden administration.”

ORDER IT NOW

The memo reportedly noted that “Afghans without any identification or records were approved for travel to the United States as long as their fingerprints or other biometrics were not already in a U.S. Government database and connected to derogatory information (e.g., a known terrorist, terrorist affiliate, or criminal). Federal officials relayed that few Afghans know their birthday, which has resulted in a number of evacuees’ date of birth logged as January 1.”

In October, The Wall Street Journal reported that Republican lawmakers had been pressing the Biden administration on “how many Afghans traveled without any paperwork.” No answers yet. Tick tock.

Andrew R. Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies makes a good point about how federal officials admitted they didn’t have any training, anyway, in identifying phony Afghan documents from real ones: “What good would a requirement that evacuees provide identity documents do if those reviewing the documents cannot tell good ones from fake ones?”

In early November, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, revealed in a floor speech that “there are at least 10 evacuees who made it past all this screening into the United States prior to the national security concerns being raised and causing them currently to be detained in federal facilities as a national security threat. That’s 10. We don’t know how many more there are.”

Open borders plus bleeding hearts equal a demographic nightmare. Homeland security is a joke. There is no vetting.

When will you learn, America?

Michelle Malkin’s email address is [email protected]

← Black Lies Matter  
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
 
• Category: Foreign Policy • Tags: Afghanistan, Immigration 
← Black Lies Matter  
Current Commenter
says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/Thanks/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
$
Submitted comments have been licensed to The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Commenting Disabled While in Translation Mode
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS Subscribe to All Michelle Malkin Comments via RSS
PastClassics
World IQ 82
Becker update V1.3.2
• 1,418 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion
The Surprising Elements of Talmudic Judaism
• 1,661 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Understanding World War II
The Shaping Event of Our Modern World
• 1,488 Comments Reply
Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?
• 620 Comments Reply
The Talk: Nonblack Version
Teach your children well.
• 152 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Mossad Assassinations
The JFK Assassination and the 9/11 Attacks?
• 1,077 Comments Reply