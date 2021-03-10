The Unz Review • An Alternative Media Selection
The Nuking of the American Nuclear Family
• March 10, 2021
“Gay poly throuple makes history, lists 3 dads on a birth certificate.”

That’s an actual headline from The New York Post, which last week featured an unsettling trio of men who recruited two female friends to help them conceive and deliver a baby girl named Piper.

Piper is now 3 years old and has a 1-year-old brother named Parker. According to the “gay poly throuple,” Piper told her preschool classmates how proud she was of her plentiful progenitors by bragging: “You have two parents. I have three parents.”

Actually, the “throuple” is really a quintet. If you count Piper’s egg donor and birth surrogate, we’ve now traveled from “Heather Has Two Mommies” (the infamous children’s book normalizing same-sex adoptions published in 1989) to “Piper Has Five Parents.” And in 2021, if you have any discomfort or reservations at all about the nuking of the nuclear family by throuples or quadrouples or dozenouples, then woke society tells us there’s something wrong with us, not them.

Dr. Ian Jenkins, one of Piper’s polyamorous pops, wrote in a newly released book about their “adventures in modern parenting” that the arrangement is “just not a big deal.” Nothing to see here, move along. Two, three, whatever. “Some people seem to think it’s about a ton of sex or something,” Jenkins complained, “or we’re unstable and must do crazy things. (But) it’s really remarkably ordinary and domestic in our house and definitely not ‘Tiger King’ (the creepy Netflix hit series about convicted murder-for-hire zookeeper Joe Exotic, who headed up a three-way “marriage to two men).

Weirdly, one of Piper’s other dads, Jeremy, is also a zookeeper like Joe Exotic whom the other two met through an online dating service. All very “remarkably ordinary and domestic.” Ho-hum.

Neighborhoods, cities and nations are safer, healthier and more prosperous where nuclear families are the norm. But for the sake of social justice and modern progressivism, we are all just supposed to shake our heads politely and keep our alarm about the sexual slippery slope to ourselves. As University of Virginia sociologist W. Bradford Wilcox summarized in a 2020 article reviewing the benefits of two-parent married households for The Atlantic magazine, “sadly, adults who are unrelated to children are much more likely to abuse or neglect them than their own parents are.”

Never mind all the scientific studies showing an elevated risk of child sexual abuse in households where children live with unrelated adults. Never mind the CDC data showing that introducing men unrelated to the children in a family elevates the risk of physical, sexual and emotional abuse of those children by about nine times higher than the rate experienced by children raised in normal, stable nuclear family of married biological parents and their children.

In a separate report for the Institute for Family Studies, Wilcox found that the very types of highly educated California liberals who publicly promote and support “alternative” family structures across pop culture and in the political arena are themselves more committed to traditional marriage and nuclear families for their own children. But don’t you dare question their extreme and dangerous perversity. Look at what happened to grassroots social conservative Lauren Witzke, the former Senate GOP candidate in Delaware. She was suspended from Twitter last week after exposing a left-wing transgender zealot named Alok Vaid-Menon, who tweeted derisively to traditional parents objecting to transgender bathroom laws that “little girls are also kinky.”

Witzke called the statement “demonic,” which Twitter determined was “hateful conduct” that violated its terms of service.

While Twitter has been purging pro-family, pro-life users from its platform for years, it encouraged discussions of “attraction towards minors,” including the posting of nude photos of children. The policy (only rescinded last fall after a massive backlash) embraced pedophiles as “minor-attracted persons.” Even more perverse is that elite Republican figures are using their Silicon Valley platforms to attack vocal Christian dissidents instead of supporting them. Witzke came under fire last week from President Donald Trump’s gay former ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell, and gay black TPUSA contributor Rob Smith for criticizing their promotion of transgenderism and the LGBTQIXYZ agenda.

“The Republican Party has remained stagnant as conservatives are being silenced by Big Tech, out of the fear of losing the support of their big corporate donors,” Witzke told me. “The GOP is no longer the Party of God, Family and Traditional Marriage. They are now corporate slaves to progressivism, transgenderism and compromise.”

Once again, our “friends” are our own worst enemies. Accommodation is the downfall of political parties and crumbling civilizations. The children always pay the highest price.

Michelle Malkin’s email address is [email protected] To find out more about Michelle Malkin and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

• Category: Culture/Society 
