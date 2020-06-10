The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
User Settings:
Version?
Social Media?
 Read Aloud w/
 Show Word Counts
 No Video Autoplay
 No Infinite Scrolling

SaveCancel
← Why I'm Suspended from Twitter: You Can...  
BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
 BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
The Monumental Campaign to #CancelAmerica
• June 10, 2020
• 800 Words • Leave a Comment
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
🔊 Listen RSS
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
AgreeDisagreeThanksLOLTroll
These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Thanks, LOL, or Troll with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used three times during any eight hour period.
Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

Across our looted plain, statues are under siege. Smashed. Spray-painted. Shrouded. Expunged. In the name of social justice, we are witnessing the systematic eradication of history. Edifice vigilantes will not rest until all monuments of Western civilization fall.

It matters not whether the targets were guilty of the tired old charges of patriarchal oppression and institutional racism. It only matters that marble and granite tributes to dead white men be replaced with garish “Black Lives Matter” street murals and St. George Floyd altars.

Trillions of tax dollars have been spent on America’s War on Poverty. We’ve had four decades of affirmative action. A black president held the White House for eight years, with a black First Lady, black attorney general, black homeland security secretary, black transportation secretary, black education secretary, black U.N. ambassador, top black senior advisers, and more than 400 black presidential appointees. It’s never enough.

The current president has forked over criminal justice reform, expanded the “Opportunity Zones” money pit, increased funding for historically black colleges and universities and obsesses endlessly about the “black unemployment rate.” At the urging of his pandering son-in-law, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump is now promising to deliver left-wing “police reforms” first—instead of protecting law enforcement officers and their families in the crosshairs of violent antifa and Black Lives Matter extremists.

But it’s still not enough. The monuments must fall.

Here are just a few examples of the indiscriminate ignorance fueling the “Topple the Racists” movement here and abroad:

—In the heart of downtown Colorado Springs, an elegant statue of the city’s founder was defaced last week with multiple “BLM” graffiti tags. General William Jackson Palmer was an extraordinary engineer, railroad builder and philanthropist who fought for the Union in the Civil War as a 25-year-old cavalryman. He won a Medal of Honor for his leadership during a key battle in 1865. After moving to the Rockies and earning enormous wealth, he quietly gave half of his fortune away — including substantial donations to historically black Hampton University in Virginia, which was founded to educate freed slaves.

—In Denver, last week, agitators vandalized a 1909 monument standing outside the Capitol building with swastikas and “FTP” (f—-k the police) slogans. The statue depicts a Union soldier and honors Coloradans who fought and died in the Civil War.

—In the U.K., an anti-Trump outfit disseminated a hit list of statues that must be torn down, including one of former Prime Minister Earl Grey, who presided over the outlawing of slavery. The history erasers have already forced the University of Liverpool to rename its Gladstone Hall to remove reference to the former prime minister and Liberal Party leader William Gladstone. His father was a slave owner, so the monument police have decided that nothing else Gladstone achieved or espoused in four terms in office matters because he did not adequately renounce, disavow and atone for the sins of his father.

So, should Confederate displays, colonial landmarks and slaveholders’ visages be deep-sixed to assuage the #CancelAmerica culture? How do we confront past history if we dismantle it? How does pretending away an entire generation of Americans and their progeny promote “healing”? And where will it end?

ORDER IT NOW

Virginia’s governor, Ralph “Blackface” Northram, announced plans to tear down the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, despite the commonwealth’s legal guarantee in 1890 to hold the statue and pedestal “perpetually sacred to the monumental purpose” and to “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.” A circuit court issued a 10-day injunction against the landmark’s removal on Monday. But liberal lawyers are outraged that the law might actually, you know, matter.

“I am struggling to understand why the constitution doesn’t *compel* the statue’s removal,” ACLU lawyer Matt Segal fumed on Twitter, “let alone permit its presence.” Oh, and which country’s constitution might that be, Segal?

A Texas Ranger statue was yanked from Love Field in Dallas. Jacksonville, Florida, is purging all Confederate monuments. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has declared his intent “to get rid of all Confederate flags.” The National World War II monument was spray-painted with “Do Black Vets Count?” and the steps of the Lincoln Memorial were tagged with “Yall Not Tired Yet?”

Yes, I am tired. Tired of watching Americans apologize for their founders and fighters. Tired of thought police, speech police and memorial police imposing 21st-century standards on public and private figures from two and three centuries ago. Tired of collective groveling that will buy no goodwill. Tired of ingrates who will not stop at “reimagining” America until there is no America left.

In the past, when once-mighty civilizations fell, their statues — like Ozymandias — outlasted them. Now, the barbarians destroy the monuments before time can erode them. What a “colossal Wreck” are we.

Michelle Malkin’s email address is [email protected] To find out more about Michelle Malkin and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

← Why I'm Suspended from Twitter: You Can...  
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
 
← Why I'm Suspended from Twitter: You Can...  
Current Commenter
says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/Thanks/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
Submitted comments have been licensed to The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS Subscribe to All Michelle Malkin Comments via RSS
PastClassics
Race and Crime in America
The unspoken statistical reality of urban crime over the last quarter century.
• 241 Comments • Reply
The Myth of Hispanic Crime
Talk TV sensationalists and axe-grinding ideologues have fallen for a myth of immigrant lawlessness.
• 304 Comments • Reply
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial
• 2,327 Comments • Reply
China's Rise, America's Fall
Which superpower is more threatened by its “extractive elites”?
• 431 Comments • Reply
American Pravda: the Power of Organized Crime
How a Young Syndicate Lawyer from Chicago Earned a Fortune Looting the Property of the Japanese-Americans, then Lived...
• 655 Comments • Reply
World IQ 82
Becker update V1.3.2
• 1,406 Comments • Reply