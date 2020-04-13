The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
Michelle Malkin Archive
 Michelle Malkin Archive
The Council to Re-Open...America's Borders?
April 13, 2020
Introducing President Trump’s “Council to Re-Open America,” better known as the Council to Re-Open America’s Borders:

So, let’s see. We’ve got:

ChiCom gal pal and official Wuhan government consultant Elaine Chao;

Simps of Silicon Valley Jared Kushner (also a top EB-5 visas-for-sale investment promoter to wealthy Chinese), Ivanka Trump, and former Microsoft SVP Christopher Liddell;

Goldman Sachs cog Steven Mnuchin;

Big Ag amnesty and guest worker pimp Sonny Perdue; and

Chamber of Commerce loyalist and illegal alien employer Wilbur Ross.

Looks like back to Beltway business as usual!

Exit question: Why not assign the task to Peter Navarro and keep all the America Last swamp creatures in permanent quarantine?

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Haxo Angmark says: • Website
    April 13, 2020 at 11:24 pm GMT

    one can only hope that Corona-chan’s last victim

    (politically speaking) will be

    Drumpf.

  2. Achmed E. Newman says: • Website
    April 14, 2020 at 12:50 am GMT • 100 Words

    I don’t want Trump to die, per Haxo, because Pence is no better. This is just such a let-down from Candidate Trump. I understand possibly replies of “that’s how it always goes”, but we just figured Trump has his heart in the right place. His mind is mush now, apparently, or perhaps he is just a coward.

    #DissapointedInThisLame-O

    BTW, Mrs. Malkin – whatever video or picture is at the end of this post doesn’t appear to me in Safari browser on an ipad. (I usually see everything.)

    • Replies: @Mr. Rational
  3. Dan Hayes says:
    April 14, 2020 at 3:55 am GMT

    Michelle,

    These disgusting unsavory characters are not only the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) of present memory but the natural successors of their Republican Predatory Predecessors of most unhappy memory.

    • Replies: @Commentator Mike
  4. Mr. Rational says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:10 am GMT
    @Achmed E. Newman

    I dug into the blank stuff; it appears to be merely paragraphs with a single non-breaking space in each.

  5. Commentator Mike says:
    April 14, 2020 at 9:26 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Dan Hayes

    And how many of them are Jews? Start counting: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Larry Kudlow, Steven Mnuchin, … And Michelle pointing out the lone ChiCom gal Elaine Chao but not the MIGA Israeli First dual citizens (if Jews dual they are whether they got their Israeli passports issued yet or not). But OK, I get that she’s not endorsing any of them and it doesn’t look promising whatever they’ll be getting up to.

  6. J Adelman says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:01 am GMT • 100 Words

    Michelle Malkin,

    A woman whose parents were immigrants themselves wants America to stop all immigration.
    My wife is a daughter of immigrants from India as well and she is an intelligent, beautiful, well educated and an articulate woman.
    It hurts when you demonize Immigrants.

    Anyway, People with Malkin’s views won’t be driving the narrative from 2021 onwards.
    Trump will be defeated by demographic changes in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Biden will win a lot more states in the Midwest.

    Coronavirus is defeating Trump.
    LOL.

  7. Realist says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:24 am GMT • 100 Words

    ChiCom gal pal and official Wuhan government consultant Elaine Chao;

    While not specifically stated…you are implying that China is responsible for the Covid-19 epidemic.
    I agree that this country should never have send important high paying manufacturing jobs overseas..but the onus for that rests solely on the avarice of the rich and powerful in an effort to become more so.

    Not a good look for decorating your new home.

