From California to the New York island, from the Redwood Forest to the Gulf stream waters, the land that used to belong to Americans has been milked and bilked by investors and paid government agents of the People’s Republic of China. The National Association of Realtors reported last week that wealthy Chinese spent \$6.1 billion on U.S. real estate in the past year. They’ve captured more than 10% of the market and have the highest average purchase price of all foreign real estate investors at over \$1 million per home.
California is their top pick, with more than a third of all homes located in the Golden State. (Or is it the Maoist Red State now?) In addition, China-tied entities own nearly 192,000 acres of American farmland and forest land — the bulk controlled by ShuangHui International after it acquired U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods in 2013.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines this week blasting the takeover as a “huge problem.” Indeed, the commie colonization of America has been taking place for decades. But it’s not rapacious Beijing enemies abroad who deserve the most blame. It’s traitorous Democrats and globalist Republicans who’ve pimped and profited off of fraud-ridden green card rackets that allowed foreigners to gobble up our country.
In my books “Invasion” (2002) and “Sold Out” (2015), my 2017 mini-documentary, “The Dark World of EB-5: U.S. Citizenship for Sale,” my 2016 report on Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s China deals, and countless syndicated columns dating back to 2001, I’ve blown the whistle on the national security nightmare posed by China’s favorite vehicle for gobbling up our neighborhoods: the bipartisan-boosted EB-5 investor visa scam. This is the same racket exploited by former Democrat Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, lobbied for by the late Nevada Sen. Harry Reid and Department of Homeland Security official Alejandro Mayorkas, and embraced by South Dakota Republican officials.
In “Sold Out,” I plunged into the Atlantic Yards EB-5 boondoogle, 70% owned by the Shanghai government-run Greenland Group. A source in the foreign real estate investment industry alerted me in 2016 to some of the other top Chinese land grabs facilitated by the bipartisan EB-5 racket, including:
— A \$620 million luxury condo project in San Francisco by Chinese-owned Vanke;
— A \$1.5 billion development deal in Oakland, California, with Chinese company, Zarsion; and
— The \$60 million Europa Village residential development in Temecula, California, wine country involving over 100 Chinese EB-5 investors.
The Chinese are buying up north Texas, charter schools and adjacent properties in Arizona, North Carolina and Florida, and 40% of the iconic General Motors building in New York. Just last week, a pair of Chinese investors were finally arrested for their alleged role in an EB-5 scheme to create a “China City” in the Catskills. The liberal media only pounced on the story because the investors illegally gave money to the Trump campaign; but the scam had been exposed back in 2013 by the Center for Immigration Studies’ EB-5 watchdog, David North.
As my insider source summed it up to me, “The Chinese government via its agents and developers probably have real ownership in more than half the EB-5 deals on the market and probably over 90% of the largest deals (\$100 mil+) … I know this sounds radical, but China is essentially using our own playbook against us when we attempted to commercialize China with Western consumer goods, manufacturers and other American companies. They have now pushed back against our own presence in China and are pushing the other way to make sure they get their land grab in the U.S.”
Never forget: Key supporters of the original immigrant investor visa program, signed into law by GOP president George H.W. Bush, included Democrat Sens. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., and Paul Simon, D-Ill. Prescott Bush, George W. Bush’s uncle, was on the board of American Immigration Services, one of the leading EB-5 visa vendors. So was former President Bush’s Immigration and Naturalization Service commissioner, Gene McNary. GOP Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell worked closely with the woman who was instrumental in drafting the EB-5 law: Maria Hsia.
Jog anyone’s memories? Hsia was a Simon and McConnell donor identified by the House Governmental Affairs Committee as “an agent of the Chinese government.” In 2000, she was found guilty by a federal jury of laundering more than \$100,000 in illegal donations to the Democratic National Committee through the infamous Hsi Lai Buddhist temple in California. At the time Funny Money Honey Hsia was working for McConnell and others on the 1990 immigration bill, she also worked for a campaign fundraising group called the Pacific Leadership Council. Hsia co-founded the PLC with Lippo Bank officials John Huang and James Riady, the chief figures in the Clinton-Gore Donorgate scandal convicted of campaign-finance crimes. At least six Lippo Bank officials reportedly benefited from the EB-5 law.
The ultimate fault lies not with Chinese buyers, but with the treacherous Swamp creatures in both parties selling out end-stage America acre by acre, business deal by business deal, from sea to shining sea.
Hmmm, if our choice is between Chinese communists, or being ruled by this leftist/3rd-world ghetto culture, I’d prefer the former.
So, rich Chinese buying stuff is ‘communism’? ROTFL.
Btw, Chinese are being stupid. All that will be taken away once US provokes war with China. Sanctions, sanctions.
Chinese shouldn’t spend a penny in the US. It will be robbed like Russian assets were taken by gangster pirate West.
Now write something similar about Israel and the Jews.
Why do people still call them communists? They seem to be capitalists extraordinaire.
Don’t worry about it Michelle. Push comes to shove the US will just steal back all these Chinese properties — just like Russia’s \$ 300 BIL, the afgan’s 14 BIL, & Syria’s oil.
Schnuckelchen, you have somewhat a point, but on the other hand, why not sell California to some Chinese before it becomes a infrastructureless hellhole version of the Land of the Mexicretes?
Not a word all year about Ukraine, but now helping Uncle Sam pivot to Asia?
Readers should bear in mind that Mrs. Malkin’s an unrepentant neoconservative warmonger whose hostility to China was still apparent upon arrival here at The Unz Review.
• Her “Notes on the Coming Meat Shortage” (April 29, 2020) included Smithfield Foods’ ownership to smear China with the criticized conduct of Tyson, whose ownership went unmentioned.
• In “Big Google Is Watching Your Children” (May 5, 2020), she worked in “Beijing-based data centers” so less attentive readers would associate China with the criticized behavior of Google.
Today’s column will likewise help the Establishment stoke hostility for those “Commies” who stand in The American Way.
But is The Big Guy getting his fraction of the action?
Ms. Malkin would be better served by looking at how much agricultural land Bill Gates controls, and asking why a tech mogul is doing this.
And the former may not be communist any more:
In school in a communist country we were taught that if a one party system is coupled with a socialist/communist planned economy, then it is a socialist/communist country.
If however a one party political system is coupled with a market economy then it is a fascist state.
So where does China sit?
I guess this was after Ron packed up his Cabinet and flew to Our Greatest Ally ™, then pushed a law making criticism of Israel illegal. A trip paid for by Chamber of Commerce types, the Florida Realtor Association, and of course Fl taxpayers.
His press release:
While in Israel, the governor visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. He also signed an anti-Semitism bill passed unanimously by the Florida House and Senate.
“I have participated in, in terms of creating business and research opportunities between the State of Florida and the State of Israel.”
So Ron isn’t so much against foreign ‘colonization’ of America. In fact, he’s more than willing to sell out the country. It just depends which foreign country is doing the colonizing. LOL
Every one of the crap holes you listed would be much better under Xi’s meritocratic control.
I thought the Chinese were smarter than this.
On top.
While you’re applying those standards, tell us where the USA is on the spectrum.
Yep. Tucker Carlson and conservatives bitch about China buying U.S. property but I never hear any condemnation of those who sell the properties to China or any foreign buyers for that matter.
But you’re right, after what we saw what happened to Russian assets in the AZE in 2022— where laws made no difference and were actually rejiggered to allow TPTB steal Russian assets— why would anyone trust the U.S. dollar, U.S. and EU laws, and the (((Western))) financial system??
But I think part of the problem is is that while the Chinese (and especially other NE Asians) are intelligent and industrious they are also hardwired rule followers and assume everyone else is as well.
There are a lot of old, rich Jews living in Florida.
Thanks yet again for Newslinking a pertinent Caitlin Johnstone piece on Uncle Sam versus China.
Fl is quite a mixed bag. RDS won by the skin of his teeth. His opponent was a black homosexual drug addict. The fact that he won by the slimmest of margins–0.4%, gives pause. You’d think that anyone’s dog could railroad a black homosexual drug addict, but that’s Florida Man for you.
Miami has legacy Jews, who will always vote Dem. In twice their number. Also the remnants of Bay of Pigs Cubans, who are traditional Nixon Republicans. At least the older ones. Not sure the younger set. Then there’s Liberty City. Those people probably don’t vote, but even if they don’t someone is mailing in Blue ballots for them.
A lot of AARP retirees who will vote whatever way Social Security goes.
Orlando is homo East, so you know where those votes wind up. Puerto Ricans mass around Osceola county. Their votes are a toss up, probably. Tampa, Jacksonville.
More rural areas are where the Reds live. There were enough of those to put Ron over the top, last time. Who knows how it will go, next time? Or at the national level? When I lived down there, the only Ron who was really popular ran a surf shop in Cocoa Beach.