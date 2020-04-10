The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
Settling Into a New Home
April 10, 2020
After 16 years and nearly 15,000 posts on my solo blog at MichelleMalkin.com, I am happy to call The Unz Review my new home and am deeply grateful to Ron Unz for welcoming me into the fold.

Readers will still be able to access my archives and columns here, and all my new posts from here on out will be open for comments.

If you’re on the hunt for some weekend listening or viewing, here are a few of my recent chats:

Podcast with Scott Greer

Livestream with Peter Brimelow

Interview on Red Ice TV

Interview with Vince James of Red Elephants

Podcast with Joseph Cotto and Paul Gottfried on Cancel Culture

In case you missed it, here are my speeches last year at AFPAC (which was cut short after Right Wing Watch hitman Jared Holt doxxed the private event) and CPAC:

 

 

I’ve released a few of my documentaries for free on my YouTube channel, including my piece on the H-1B racket:

For those so inclined, you can also follow my musings on Telegram.

Look forward to your feedback and story tips!

 

 

 

  1. MBlanc46 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 3:01 am GMT

    Welcome.

  2. OhioCoastie says:
    April 11, 2020 at 3:07 am GMT

    What changed that caused this move?

    • Replies: @Hail
    , @Achmed E. Newman
  3. jamindude says:
    April 11, 2020 at 3:35 am GMT

    • Replies: @MrPete
  4. Hail says: • Website
    April 11, 2020 at 6:40 am GMT • 100 Words

    Surprising move.

    I wonder how much Ms. Malkin’s move has to do with the strong commentariat here, at least in parts of this website, and the commeting-system here? The one which I am now writing and you are now reading these words.

    (Note: The Malkin addition was also announced today by Ron Unz in “Our Traffic Now Far Exceeding the Venerable New Republic.“)

  5. Hail says: • Website
    April 11, 2020 at 6:45 am GMT • 100 Words
    @OhioCoastie

    The ban by “Conservatism Inc.” groups, including CPAC?

    Here was the text of one of her announced life-bans, proclaimed across the land a few months ago:

    “YAF [Young Americans for Freedom] gives a platform to a broad range of speakers with a range of views within the mainstream of conservative thought,” YAF said in a statement on Sunday. “Immigration is a vital issue that deserves robust debate. But there is no room in mainstream conservatism or at YAF for holocaust deniers, white nationalists, street brawlers, or racists.”

    According to the geniuses who wrote that, Michelle Malkin is one or more of the following: holocaust denier (they didn’t capitalize Holocaust; are they in trouble?), white nationalist, street brawler, and/or racist.

    A weird world we live in.

    • Agree: Realist
    • Replies: @Achmed E. Newman
  6. Gaius Gracchus says:
    April 11, 2020 at 6:49 am GMT

    Welcome. I have read your work for a long time. I hope you enjoy yourself here as much as Mr. Sailer does.

  7. Achmed E. Newman says: • Website
    April 11, 2020 at 10:51 am GMT • 300 Words
    @OhioCoastie

    I’m guessing, OC, that it’s because Mrs. Malkin has learned or been informed on how much traffic this unz site gets. She’s probably got many 1,000’s, tens of 1,000’s, whatever, loyal readers on her site* (and VDare too), but this would be preaching to the choir. I can tell you that she will get lots of views from people who are not sympathetic, but may be open to learn something, just by reading some of the hostile comments under the writing of other conservatives here.

    No matter that Ron Unz calls me a “random rightwing ranter” after skimming through 1% of my comments, I do respect him for creating this well-working site and being a stalwart in the name of free speech. Unfortunately though, he sounds like he may wuss out shortly regarding commenters that just don’t happen to agree with his stance that this Kung Flu will kill millions and see it more as an Infotainment Panic-Fest, coincidentally the subject of Mrs. Malkin’s previous column.

    I hope you will read the comments and chime in occasionally, Michelle. I especially like your writings regarding Orwellian government school programs. Regarding the subject of government schools, I imagine you will have something to say about this long period of your and others’ kids being away from them. I think this is a silver lining in this forced economic shutdown – see “Schools’s Out For Ever!” and “Arts & Crafts”.

    How many more parents are getting exposed to the idea of homeschooling than before a month ago? 20X, 50X? This is a great thing.

    .

    * There was some kerfuffle regarding that Hotair site that I used to read and Michelle Malkin used to run or be part of in some way. Per my friend, the commenting system was changed for the worse, and a bunch of commenters said “F this” and formed the site hotgas dot net.

  8. Achmed E. Newman says: • Website
    April 11, 2020 at 12:04 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Hail

    Street brawler? Nah, what were the other choices again? ;-}

    BTW, Hail, I wrote my comment above before yours were up. For most of the writers, unless I want to get just a quick smart-ass remark in, I try to read through the comments before I write, as to avoid repetition, as this looks like (from me).

    Mrs. Malkin, I ask you to not get too perturbed by some of the hostile commenters you will likely read. Many will come from the multiple Commie columnists on this site (and more power to Mr. Unz for hosting insanity too, for diversity’s sake). There’s a guy named Godfree Roberts who is like a Chinese Party Cadre just woken up after doing a double Rip-Van-Winkle, taken straight off the streets of old Peking.

  9. Joe Joe says:
    April 11, 2020 at 1:34 pm GMT

    WELCOME MICHELLE 🙂

  10. JT says: • Website
    April 11, 2020 at 1:37 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Michelle,

    You’re fond of defending Nick Fuentez on the basis of the First Amendment.

    I’d like to ask you, are you aware that he does not believe in the First Amendment?

    That he repeatedly emphasizes circumscribing it by Christian values (as he interprets them)?

    That he’s prevented a huge number of Twitter users from following his feed, and he and the groypers dismiss this as defense against the “creep factor.”

    Being “creepy” has become the basic cut-off for the teenage groupies of a college drop-out who you defend on 1st Amendment grounds.

    The same millenial twerps who decry shadow banning on GAFA, consider outright banning, perfectly acceptable.

    You accept this?

    As Milo rightly pointed out, there is a proto-Fascist aspect to Fuentez.

    I think figures such as yourself have a responsibility to confront Nick on this. To call him on it. I can’t, since I’m one of those blocked. To challenge and debate him. Not to become his useful idiots and lackeys.

    Since when did defending the 1st Amendment equate with defending the PC police, be it on the left, right, or alt-right?

  11. Johnny Rebel says:
    April 11, 2020 at 1:46 pm GMT

    Mommy Malkin 😍😍😍

  12. Moataboat says:
    April 11, 2020 at 4:12 pm GMT

    Michelle you’ve been part of my daily news cycle since you started HotAir. I’ll be sticking with you at the new place. Congrats on the new home!

  13. Ko says:
    April 11, 2020 at 4:22 pm GMT

    Good !!

  14. Rocketman says:
    April 11, 2020 at 4:30 pm GMT • 100 Words

    ***
    Happy Easter, Patrona! Thank you for your 16 years educating us on the Internet. Not many actual honest journalists and reporters left anymore. You have a clear Patriotic vision of Our Country and our futures. May God bless you and keep your Family safe, healthy, and happy.
    ***
    Will you ever try to run for a House seat from your Colorado Springs casita? It would sure be great to see you taking on the Far Left donk / New CPUSA! / GOP Elite Assistant donk Clown Posse and their anti American Pravda Media PRESSTITUTES! It would liven up that dysfunctional D.C. Beltway Cesspool a tad.
    ***
    Rocketman
    ***

  15. Realist says:
    April 11, 2020 at 5:59 pm GMT

    Welcome Mrs Malkin…I am so glad you are here. and a great big thank you to Ron Unz.

  16. Iggy P says:
    April 11, 2020 at 6:01 pm GMT

    Unz Review is not a legit site. Why would you be joining a platform that features a bunch of bottom feeders as contributors? I’m afraid your own credibility will take a huge hit, just by association.

  17. MrPete says:
    April 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jamindude

    Having looked into Dr Shiva, I’m not willing to accept anything he says without researching.

    I was around for the beginning of email. Simply put:
    Dr Shiva filed a copyright on a program called “email” in 1982. He owns that copyright.
    I’m sure he was a very bright 14 year old kid!

    He misunderstands the meaning of copyright, and claims that having filed a copyright on software means he is the recognized inventor.

    NO. We didn’t bother copyrighting software back then. Particularly not open-source software! ANYBODY can copyright their own “email” software, or box, or car, or whatever. Copyright is not unique. Trademark IS (within a topic.)

    He doesn’t own the name. He didn’t invent the name.
    His copyrighted software couldn’t do what he now claims is crucial for “real” email.
    Even the then-ubiquitous uucp email protocol was internally used by AT&T in 1978, and public in 1979 (with lots of software support.)

  18. Osselot says:
    April 11, 2020 at 7:08 pm GMT

    Michelle Malkin has moved here because she has no other place to go. She got blacklisted every time she opened her mouth. She lost Fox, YAF, and now Townhall. She needs income, people.

  19. Anon[378] • Disclaimer says:
    April 11, 2020 at 8:04 pm GMT

    Just learned from Heartiste you were here! Great news, Sailer/Derb take up about 80% of my reading time, you are in great company.

  20. Longtime Reader says:
    April 11, 2020 at 9:22 pm GMT

    This was a shock. I’ll miss your old website.

  21. northeast says:
    April 11, 2020 at 9:29 pm GMT

    Welcome, Michelle. A quality individual who has been excellent on the immigration question.

  22. Luke545 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 9:41 pm GMT

    Wanna be white girl, Malkin😂🤣

