"Settling Into a New Home"

After 16 years and nearly 15,000 posts on my solo blog at MichelleMalkin.com, I am happy to call The Unz Review my new home and am deeply grateful to Ron Unz for welcoming me into the fold.
Readers will still be able to access my archives and columns here, and all my new posts from here on out will be open for comments.
If you’re on the hunt for some weekend listening or viewing, here are a few of my recent chats:
Livestream with Peter Brimelow
Interview with Vince James of Red Elephants
Podcast with Joseph Cotto and Paul Gottfried on Cancel Culture
In case you missed it, here are my speeches last year at AFPAC (which was cut short after Right Wing Watch hitman Jared Holt doxxed the private event) and CPAC:
I’ve released a few of my documentaries for free on my YouTube channel, including my piece on the H-1B racket:
For those so inclined, you can also follow my musings on Telegram.
Look forward to your feedback and story tips!
I wonder how much Ms. Malkin’s move has to do with the strong commentariat here, at least in parts of this website, and the commeting-system here? The one which I am now writing and you are now reading these words.
(Note: The Malkin addition was also announced today by Ron Unz in “Our Traffic Now Far Exceeding the Venerable New Republic.“)
The ban by “Conservatism Inc.” groups, including CPAC?
Here was the text of one of her announced life-bans, proclaimed across the land a few months ago:
According to the geniuses who wrote that, Michelle Malkin is one or more of the following: holocaust denier (they didn’t capitalize Holocaust; are they in trouble?), white nationalist, street brawler, and/or racist.
A weird world we live in.
I’m guessing, OC, that it’s because Mrs. Malkin has learned or been informed on how much traffic this unz site gets. She’s probably got many 1,000’s, tens of 1,000’s, whatever, loyal readers on her site* (and VDare too), but this would be preaching to the choir. I can tell you that she will get lots of views from people who are not sympathetic, but may be open to learn something, just by reading some of the hostile comments under the writing of other conservatives here.
No matter that Ron Unz calls me a “random rightwing ranter” after skimming through 1% of my comments, I do respect him for creating this well-working site and being a stalwart in the name of free speech. Unfortunately though, he sounds like he may wuss out shortly regarding commenters that just don’t happen to agree with his stance that this Kung Flu will kill millions and see it more as an Infotainment Panic-Fest, coincidentally the subject of Mrs. Malkin’s previous column.
I hope you will read the comments and chime in occasionally, Michelle. I especially like your writings regarding Orwellian government school programs. Regarding the subject of government schools, I imagine you will have something to say about this long period of your and others’ kids being away from them. I think this is a silver lining in this forced economic shutdown – see “Schools’s Out For Ever!” and “Arts & Crafts”.
How many more parents are getting exposed to the idea of homeschooling than before a month ago? 20X, 50X? This is a great thing.
* There was some kerfuffle regarding that Hotair site that I used to read and Michelle Malkin used to run or be part of in some way. Per my friend, the commenting system was changed for the worse, and a bunch of commenters said “F this” and formed the site hotgas dot net.
Street brawler? Nah, what were the other choices again? ;-}
BTW, Hail, I wrote my comment above before yours were up. For most of the writers, unless I want to get just a quick smart-ass remark in, I try to read through the comments before I write, as to avoid repetition, as this looks like (from me).
Mrs. Malkin, I ask you to not get too perturbed by some of the hostile commenters you will likely read. Many will come from the multiple Commie columnists on this site (and more power to Mr. Unz for hosting insanity too, for diversity’s sake). There’s a guy named Godfree Roberts who is like a Chinese Party Cadre just woken up after doing a double Rip-Van-Winkle, taken straight off the streets of old Peking.
Michelle,
You’re fond of defending Nick Fuentez on the basis of the First Amendment.
I’d like to ask you, are you aware that he does not believe in the First Amendment?
That he repeatedly emphasizes circumscribing it by Christian values (as he interprets them)?
That he’s prevented a huge number of Twitter users from following his feed, and he and the groypers dismiss this as defense against the “creep factor.”
Being “creepy” has become the basic cut-off for the teenage groupies of a college drop-out who you defend on 1st Amendment grounds.
The same millenial twerps who decry shadow banning on GAFA, consider outright banning, perfectly acceptable.
You accept this?
As Milo rightly pointed out, there is a proto-Fascist aspect to Fuentez.
I think figures such as yourself have a responsibility to confront Nick on this. To call him on it. I can’t, since I’m one of those blocked. To challenge and debate him. Not to become his useful idiots and lackeys.
Since when did defending the 1st Amendment equate with defending the PC police, be it on the left, right, or alt-right?
Unz Review is not a legit site. Why would you be joining a platform that features a bunch of bottom feeders as contributors? I’m afraid your own credibility will take a huge hit, just by association.
Having looked into Dr Shiva, I’m not willing to accept anything he says without researching.
I was around for the beginning of email. Simply put:
Dr Shiva filed a copyright on a program called “email” in 1982. He owns that copyright.
I’m sure he was a very bright 14 year old kid!
He misunderstands the meaning of copyright, and claims that having filed a copyright on software means he is the recognized inventor.
NO. We didn’t bother copyrighting software back then. Particularly not open-source software! ANYBODY can copyright their own “email” software, or box, or car, or whatever. Copyright is not unique. Trademark IS (within a topic.)
He doesn’t own the name. He didn’t invent the name.
His copyrighted software couldn’t do what he now claims is crucial for “real” email.
Even the then-ubiquitous uucp email protocol was internally used by AT&T in 1978, and public in 1979 (with lots of software support.)
Michelle Malkin has moved here because she has no other place to go. She got blacklisted every time she opened her mouth. She lost Fox, YAF, and now Townhall. She needs income, people.
Just learned from Heartiste you were here! Great news, Sailer/Derb take up about 80% of my reading time, you are in great company.
This was a shock. I’ll miss your old website.
Welcome, Michelle. A quality individual who has been excellent on the immigration question.
