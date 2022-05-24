The Unz Review • An Alternative Media Selection$
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
← The Prosecution of Idaho Mom Sara Brady  
BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
 BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
Sabotaging America's Military from Within
• May 24, 2022
• 900 Words • Leave a Comment
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • B
Show CommentNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
AgreeDisagreeThanksLOLTroll
These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Thanks, LOL, or Troll with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used three times during any eight hour period.
Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

A year ago this month, a comparison of military recruitment ads from China, Russia and the U.S. went viral on social media. Our foreign competitors wooed their potential enlistees with muscular appeals to national pride and protection of the traditional nuclear family. A U.S. Army promotional campaign, by contrast, featured a pastel-hued cartoon depiction of a female soldier named “Emma” who marched in a gay pride parade with her two mothers and became a soldier to “shatter some stereotypes.”

Wokeness is a terminal cancer in our armed forces, eroding the foundational bones of its honor-bound institutions and ravaging the core values of generations of America’s frontline fighters. Integrity, honor, personal courage, excellence and commitment to truth have been subjugated to the progressive false gods of diversity, equity and inclusion. Who needs outside threats to our troops when the most lethal saboteurs are embedded inside the bowels of our own Pentagon and service academies?

“Diversity,” of course, is exclusively defined by selective skin color and politically correct pronouns. “Equity” is a farce if you are white, male, Christian and patriotic. “Inclusion” is a grand illusion. Nowhere are these toxic realities more clearly illustrated than in the American military bureaucracy’s vindictive witch hunt against our best and brightest soldiers, Marines, sailors, airmen and Coasties who have resisted the COVID-19 jab.

“I’m frustrated,” Air Force Academy cadet Nathan Suess told me on Monday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as he braced for punishment and retaliation during graduation week. The 21-year-old civil engineering major is one of four seniors who objected to the COVID-19 vaccine because of their deeply-held religious beliefs — as well as on irrefutable scientific and legal grounds. Suess quietly filed his religious exemption request last fall as a “devout follower of God,” citing aborted fetal cell lines used to develop the shots; the low mortality rate among young, healthy active-duty personnel; more than 600,000 adverse vaccine reactions reported to the government, including permanent heart damage among young men; and the illegality of mandating experimental vaccines not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration and undermining informed consent (as determined by courts that ordered the suspension of the military’s anthrax vaccine mandate in 2004).

“I could not dirty my conscience” by obeying an unlawful order undergirded by “deception and dishonesty,” Suess told me.

Suess and his fellow objectors were left in the dark about their fate until last week, when the Academy publicly outed and humiliated the quartet — threatening to force them to reimburse their tax-subsidized tuition (upwards of \$200,000) and denying them military commissions. The Air Force Academy, increasingly infiltrated by radical leftists who require critical race theory brainwashing and subsidize pagan, witch and Wiccan worship on campus, is the only one of the military academies imposing such draconian penalties.

ORDER IT NOW

The self-described “Navy brat” from a family with three generations of veterans believes “critical thinking is imperative for officers.” Joining the Air Force was Suess’ “biggest high school goal.” But he now feels “ostracized” and betrayed by leaders who have “made everything up on the spot” in defense of sham science and unconstitutional orders. “This is tyranny at its finest,” he lamented as he packed his bags this past weekend, but he vows to fight it on behalf of other peers.

“We do not swear an oath to obey our leaders,” Suess declared defiantly. “The Constitution always comes before military mandates.”

Suess is not alone. As a federal judge in Texas ruled in January in halting punishment for 35 Navy special ops members who refused the COVID-19 shots, “There is no military exclusion from our Constitution … There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment.” And just this week, a secretive Navy Administrative Board ruled unanimously that Lt. Col. Bill Moseley, a Navy weapons specialist with 22 years of active-duty service, was not guilty of “misconduct” for refusing to obey a direct order to submit to the COVID-19 jab because of his religious objections.

Conveniently, the full ruling is hidden by a convoluted military process that only discloses results when dissenters’ challenges fail. But Moseley’s attorney, R. Davis Younts (who himself served 12 years active-duty in the Air Force and in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps), was able to tell me this week that “it was very clear that the board had legitimate concerns about the lawfulness of the order and whether the vaccine mandate was reasonably necessary to accomplish” the Navy’s mission. “We are supposed to be free-thinking and use our discretion. We are legally bound to challenge unlawful orders.”

Younts, a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force reserves, is now defending more than 50 military clients fighting to protect their faith. He has filed his own religious exemption request from the COVID-19 shots as well. “This is a very personal fight for me,” he revealed, and “it’s not just about the vaccine … It’s a very difficult time in the military today for people of Christian faith who hold to Biblical teachings.”

In a sane and self-respecting sovereign nation, wise, brave, God-fearing, independent-minded warriors like USAFA cadet Nathan Suess, Navy Lt. Col. Bill Moseley and military defense lawyer R. Davis Younts would be celebrated and promoted, not spurned.

But in woke, broke America, our military no longer liberates the oppressed. It oppresses the liberated. And all our enemies laugh mightily at our self-inflicted civilizational wounds.

Michelle Malkin’s email address is [email protected]

← The Prosecution of Idaho Mom Sara Brady  
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
 
← The Prosecution of Idaho Mom Sara Brady  
Current Commenter
says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/Thanks/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
$
Submitted comments have been licensed to The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Commenting Disabled While in Translation Mode
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS Subscribe to All Michelle Malkin Comments via RSS
PastClassics
World IQ 82
Becker update V1.3.2
• 1,425 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial
Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement
• 2,327 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion
The Surprising Elements of Talmudic Judaism
• 1,661 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Our Coronavirus Catastrophe as Biowarfare Blowback?
• 1,638 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Understanding World War II
The Shaping Event of Our Modern World
• 1,488 Comments Reply
America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars
Shouldn't they recuse themselves when dealing with the Middle East?
• 1,325 Comments Reply