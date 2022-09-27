The Unz Review • An Alternative Media Selection$
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
← They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites  
BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
 BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
Our UN-American 'Justice' System
• September 27, 2022
• 900 Words • Leave a Comment
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • B
Show CommentNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
AgreeDisagreeThanksLOLTroll
These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Thanks, LOL, or Troll with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used three times during any eight hour period.
Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

Not all open-borders subversives hide behind black bandanas and hurl Molotov cocktails. Sometimes, they wear three-piece suits or silk dresses. Most insidiously, the saboteurs of American justice wear black robes, wield gavels and enlist other officers of the court to help them perpetrate crimes instead of punish them.

Nothing shocks me anymore after 30 years of covering immigration anarchy, but my disgust with American apathy toward the erosion of this once-sovereign nation deepens every day. Take the case of United States v. Shelley M. Richmond Joseph and Wesley MacGregor. She’s the Massachusetts state court judge and he’s the former court deputy who collaborated to hide and free an illegal alien criminal being sought by a federal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Joseph’s Newton, Massachusetts, courthouse in 2018.

A year later, federal prosecutors charged these two government human traffickers with obstruction of justice after they conspired to let Dominican national Oscar Manuel Peguero a.k.a. Jose Medina-Perez — a fugitive who had been wanted on narcotics possession and drunk driving, had been deported twice before and had been barred from reentering under federal law — out a back door when ICE issued a detainer and warrant of removal.

Judge Joseph’s lawyers admitted the truth of prosecutors’ allegations on how she “purposefully” helped Peguero/Medina-Perez “evade” the ICE agent by “concocting a ruse.” While informing the federal agent that the illegal alien would be sent to the courthouse lobby, she cooked up an excuse for him to head “downstairs to lockup” and “then exit the courthouse through a rear sally-port exit.” Joseph directed MacGregor to “go off the record while she devised” the scheme with the illegal alien’s counsel. “After the recorder was turned back on and the alleged plan was set in motion, Deputy MacGregor used his access card to swipe” Peguero/Medina-Perez out the back portal.

Although he was captured a few weeks after the catch-and-release ruse in Newton, Peguero/Medina-Perez was granted bond by an immigration judge in May 2018. The previous double deportee was entrusted to return for a hearing in July 2019. I asked ICE this week about the status of that deportation hearing and Peguero/Medina-Perez’s whereabouts. Cue the sound of crickets.

Once again, the woke joke’s on us. Last week, three years after their illegal alien jailbreak conspiracy, Joseph and MacGregor learned they are getting off scot-free. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha announced that the U.S. Department of Injustice is dropping its charges against the scheming judge and deferring prosecution on the single perjury charge against her co-conspirator deputy. Joseph’s transgressions will now undergo “review” by a state judicial conduct commission. As a Reuters investigation reported, such toothless panels nationwide tend to “err on the side of protecting the rights and reputations of judges while overlooking the impact courtroom wrongdoing has on those most affected by it.”

ORDER IT NOW

Translation: If you’re an American citizen whose loved one gets mowed down by a drunken Peguero/Medina-Perez or whose child overdoses on drugs sold by him, good luck. The law is on the side of the illegal alien criminal and his judicial coddlers, not you and yours. Oh, and don’t bother protesting to the Newton City Council. Its members declared the city an open-borders sanctuary city on a 16-1 vote in 2017. In fact, the following cities in Massachusetts are all official sanctuaries that hinder and obstruct ICE from enforcing federal immigration laws inside our borders: Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, Somerville and Lawrence.

So, citizens, who can you turn to in the Bay State for equal justice under the law? Ha. I remind you that in May 2018, Obama-appointed federal judge Indira Talwani attacked ICE agents in Massachusetts when they took an alien into custody who had received probation for visa fraud. “I see no reason for places of redress and justice to become places that people are afraid to show up,” Talwani argued on behalf of a Chinese national sentenced to probation for using a fake passport and visa to take a graduate school entrance exam for another person.

Have no fear, drunken Dominicans and Chinese cheats. American judges are here to help!

And so are other tax-subsidized DAs.

In March 2019, notorious Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins ordered her employees to monitor and snitch on ICE officers around any courthouse while trying to do their jobs. Rollins’ election was part of a wave of successful campaign bids to install “progressive prosecutors” to carry out left-wing billionaire George Soros’ plan of undermining the criminal justice system from within. A week after Joseph and MacGregor conspired to free their illegal alien poster child from ICE, Rollins and fellow subversive Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan sued ICE for doing its job. It was rendered moot and dropped after the anti-American Biden DOJ cut ICE off at the knees on its own.

I’d like to blame only leftists, Soros and Biden for the mess we’re in. But, as usual, I can’t. Judge Shelley “Jailbreak” Joseph is on the bench today thanks to the nomination of a Republican governor, retiring RINO Charlie Baker. Immigration anarchy is what you get when “bipartisanship,” “centrism,” “pragmatism” and “diversity” matter more than protecting an American judicial system that puts Americans first.

Michelle Malkin’s email address is [email protected]

← They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites  
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
 
← They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites  
Current Commenter
says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/Thanks/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
$
Submitted comments have been licensed to The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Commenting Disabled While in Translation Mode
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS Subscribe to All Michelle Malkin Comments via RSS
PastClassics
American Pravda: How Hitler Saved the Allies
• 943 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Understanding World War II
The Shaping Event of Our Modern World
• 1,488 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion
The Surprising Elements of Talmudic Judaism
• 1,661 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial
Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement
• 2,327 Comments Reply
The Myth of Hispanic Crime
Talk TV sensationalists and axe-grinding ideologues have fallen for a myth of immigrant lawlessness.
• 317 Comments Reply
9/11 Was an Israeli Job
How America was neoconned into World War IV
• 611 Comments Reply