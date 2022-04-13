How Much Federal COVID Money Is Funding GLSEN's Groomers?

◄►◄❌►▲ ▼▲▼ • BNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
Apropos of my column today on GLSEN’s groomers in plain sight, here is a question every GOP congresscritter should be investigating:
How much federal COVID money is funding the LGBTQIXYZ alphabet mafia’s kiddie porn training and curriculum in K-12 schools? Corporate-funded (Disney-funded, Wall Street-funded) GLSEN is advising schools to to plunder and leverage over \$189 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding supposedly earmarked for COVID to “advance LGBTQ+ inclusive equity” — including using funds to establish Gay-Straight Alliance summer programs, subsidize educator training, and, yes, to turn “school bathrooms and locker rooms” into “gender neutral” and “all-user facilities.” Who’s following the money?