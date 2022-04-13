The Unz Review • An Alternative Media Selection$
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
← GLSEN's Groomers in Plain Sight  
BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
 BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
How Much Federal COVID Money Is Funding GLSEN's Groomers?
• April 13, 2022
• 100 Words • Leave a Comment
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • B
Show CommentNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
AgreeDisagreeThanksLOLTroll
These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Thanks, LOL, or Troll with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used three times during any eight hour period.
Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

Apropos of my column today on GLSEN’s groomers in plain sight, here is a question every GOP congresscritter should be investigating:

How much federal COVID money is funding the LGBTQIXYZ alphabet mafia’s kiddie porn training and curriculum in K-12 schools? Corporate-funded (Disney-funded, Wall Street-funded) GLSEN is advising schools to to plunder and leverage over \$189 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding supposedly earmarked for COVID to “advance LGBTQ+ inclusive equity” — including using funds to establish Gay-Straight Alliance summer programs, subsidize educator training, and, yes, to turn “school bathrooms and locker rooms” into “gender neutral” and “all-user facilities.” Who’s following the money?

Look:

← GLSEN's Groomers in Plain Sight  
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
 
• Category: Ideology 
← GLSEN's Groomers in Plain Sight  
Current Commenter
says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/Thanks/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
$
Submitted comments have been licensed to The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Commenting Disabled While in Translation Mode
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS Subscribe to All Michelle Malkin Comments via RSS
PastClassics
American Pravda: Jews and Nazis
The Hidden History of the 1930s and 1940s
• 618 Comments Reply
World IQ 82
Becker update V1.3.2
• 1,425 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion
The Surprising Elements of Talmudic Judaism
• 1,661 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial
Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement
• 2,327 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Understanding World War II
The Shaping Event of Our Modern World
• 1,488 Comments Reply
Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?
• 622 Comments Reply