The Unz Review • An Alternative Media Selection
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
User Settings:
Version?
Social Media?
 Show Word Counts
 No Video Autoplay
 No Infinite Scrolling

SaveCancel
← Check Your Obama Privilege  
BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
 BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
Beware Elise Stefanik's Moneyman
• May 20, 2021
• 700 Words • Leave a Comment
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
AgreeDisagreeThanksLOLTroll
These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Thanks, LOL, or Troll with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used three times during any eight hour period.
Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
Something Here
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

Did “America First” conservatives really “win” the battle over the GOP’s congressional leadership last week? Old-guard Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney may be out of power as the House Republican Conference chair. But her replacement, New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, is a swampy shape-shifter whose campaign coffers are filled with open borders, radical social liberal, Wall Street cash.

The multibillion-dollar moneyman behind Stefanik’s rise to power is Big Business oligarch Paul Singer. He founded the hedge fund Elliott Management and propped up the political bids of several Republican women who rode the gender card to victory: Stefanik in New York’s 21st congressional district; anti-Trump establishment Republican Barbara Comstock in Virginia’s 10th congressional district; and John McCain loyalist and Trump flip-flopper Martha McSally, who held Arizona’s second congressional district before losing her 2020 special election to retain the Senate seat she was appointed to when former Sen. Jon Kyl stepped down as the late McCain’s replacement.

Singer funded the Washington Free Beacon, ostensibly a “conservative” “news” website run by Trump-hater Bill Kristol’s son-in-law, Matthew Continetti, which in turn hired the Fusion GPS opposition research outfit to compile the infamous Trump dossier — which was passed on to the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee after Trump won the GOP primary.

Singer helped raise $1 million for Trump-bashing Mitt Romney’s failed 2012 presidential bid, $1 million for Karl Rove’s Super PAC in 2014, and $1 million for the failed 2016 presidential bid of pro-illegal amnesty shill Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. He pushed gay marriage and the alphabet soup agenda on the GOP. He underwrote fellow failed GOP presidential candidate and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s Common Core advocacy. He backed the open borders amnesty Republicans behind the “Gang of Eight” push for cheap foreign workers.

As I documented previously in this column and in my book, “Sold Out,” Singer helped fund the National Immigration Forum along with fellow hedge fund billionaire George Soros. NIF propped up a faux “grassroots” initiative of religious conservatives, dubbed the Evangelical Immigration Table, to lobby for the Gang of Eight. NIF was founded by far-left attorney Rick Swartz, who opposes tracking/deporting visa overstayers and opposes employer sanctions against companies that violated immigration laws. Swartz also served as an adviser to Microsoft. On Capitol Hill, Swartz worked closely with immigration expansionist Sen. Spencer Abraham’s legislative director Cesar Conda and Sen. Sam Brownback’s legislative director (and open borders, anti-Trump former GOP House speaker) Paul Ryan. Conda previously worked for the pro-amnesty U.S. Chamber of Commerce and mentored Ryan from the age of 19. Conda guided newbie Rubio as his Senate chief of staff from 2011-2014 and remains his powerful immigration Svengali behind closed doors.

ORDER IT NOW

While she may have earned Trump’s endorsement for the GOP No. 2 leadership position, Stefanik’s pedigree and financial allegiances lie with Ryan and his “America Last” sugar daddies. Citing OpenSecrets campaign finance data, Breitbart.com reported that Singer consistently gave Ryan the maximum personal donation during his swamp tenure. In addition, through his Elliot Management firm, Singer was one of the top donors to Ryan’s associated super PACs. One left-leaning website reported that over three election cycles (2014, 2016, 2018), Stefanik was “the second highest recipient of hedge fund contributions in the House, receiving $311,582,” behind House Speaker Paul Ryan’s nearly $600,000 take.

Stefanik served as Ryan’s top campaign adviser in 2012 after serving in the Singer-supported George W. Bush administration. She praised her Beltway barnacle colleague as a “true friend and mentor” after he stepped down as House speaker in 2018 — a move that had nothing to do with wanting to “spend more time with his children,” as he claimed at the time, but everything to do with creating what he later called an “escape hatch” from his nemesis, Donald Trump (and, of course, cashing in on the massive Super PAC war chest he built up duping rank-and-file Republican MAGA donors).

Swamp-marinated birds of a feather flock together. The headlines may label Stefanik a “Trump loyalist” for now, but in the Beltway, the almighty dollar trumps party, principle or personality. Follow the money; find the truth.

← Check Your Obama Privilege  
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Print
More
 
• Category: Culture/Society 
← Check Your Obama Privilege  
Current Commenter
says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/Thanks/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
Submitted comments have been licensed to The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Commenting Disabled While in Translation Mode
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS Subscribe to All Michelle Malkin Comments via RSS