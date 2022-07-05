The Unz Review • An Alternative Media Selection$
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
← The Cowardly American Corporation  
BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
 BlogviewMichelle Malkin Archive
America, the Globalist Grift
• July 5, 2022
• 800 Words • Leave a Comment
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share632
Email
Print
More
632 Shares
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • B
Show CommentNext New CommentNext New ReplyRead More
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
AgreeDisagreeThanksLOLTroll
These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Thanks, LOL, or Troll with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used three times during any eight hour period.
Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

I hate to snuff out any post-Independence Day fervor that you still might be enjoying. Oh, well. “Wet Blanket” is my middle name. All the annual Old Glory-waving rituals and public displays of patriotic affection can’t change this bitter fact:

Our once-sovereign nation has become nothing more than a morbidly obese cash cow for what the Biden administration now openly calls the “liberal world order.”

Higher gas prices are just the tip of the sacrifice iceberg. It’s our posterity paying the globalist pipers. In the new “liberal world order” (which is really just the same old Bush family “New World Order” of more than three decades ago), homegrown children’s needs are subjugated to the hopes and dreams of the children of the rest of the world.

Stick with me and follow an open-borders bouncing ball that demonstrates how multinational elites exploit America Last — with the brazen complicity of our own U.S. government, nonprofits and corporations. As always, we must follow the money to find the truth. Let’s dig deeper behind this headline:

“Former American Hebrew Academy will house unaccompanied immigrant children.”

According to WFMY-TV news in Greensboro, North Carolina, a failed international school venture called the American Hebrew Academy entered into a lucrative five-year lease agreement this week with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement. The plan will turn AHA’s sprawling campus into a tax-subsidized shelter for illegal alien youth. The “unaccompanied children” will be shipped from Mexico starting this month and will be treated to a comprehensive array of benefits exclusively showered on the offspring of southern border violators.

I exposed the HHS/ORR kiddie catch-and-release racket in my 2019 book, “Open Borders Inc.” Thanks to a liberal Bill Clinton-appointed judge in Southern California and convoluted class-action litigation dating back to 1997 on behalf of illegals spearheaded by the American Civil Liberties Union, the feds created new rights and standards for illegal alien minor shelter care. Clinton immigration bureaucrats agreed to provide food, clothing, personal grooming items, medical and dental care, family planning, “at least one hour a day of large muscle activity,” “structured leisure time activities,” psychotherapy and lawyers. Lots of lawyers.

HHS now operates a network of 100 state-licensed shelters in 17 states and has provided care to a whopping total of over 340,000 illegal alien children. (For perspective: That’s a population roughly equivalent to the city of Anaheim, California, or Aurora, Colorado.) In 2017, the budget was \$1.4 billion. In 2022, the Biden administration has requested an astronomical \$3.2 billion in funding for the program.

Fun fact: The Biden administration rerouted \$2 billion in COVID-19 funds for Americans to the illegal alien youth housing boondoggle.

ORDER IT NOW

Those tax funds will subsidize a panoply of for-profit and nonprofit ventures serving foreigners’ children on American soil, which in turn provides bottomless inducements for countless hundreds of thousands of other families around the world to fork over coyote fees to send even more unaccompanied minors across our borders, who then move into the HHS/ORR facilities, which are served by nearly 50 other organizations at a cost of over \$34,000 per child, according to the Capital Research Center.

So while you’re worrying about formula, diaper and food shortages for your own kiddos, rest assured: Open Borders, Inc. is hard at work spending your money on everyone else’s babies, toddlers and teens.

Let us peer further into the defunct “American Hebrew Academy,” which is now reinventing itself as part of the Biden leasing scheme as the “Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors)” and the “Greensboro Global Academy.” The AHA was in a “financial death spiral” for years after its profligate founder and aviation reinsurance mogul, Maurice Sabbah, threw \$100 million down a black hole pursuing his dream of building a world-renowned boarding school in 2001 that he envisioned as “an international destination in elite Jewish education,” according to The Forward.

But that year, an arbitration panel ruled that Sabbah’s aviation reinsurance business had committed fraud and “willful and deliberate misconduct” by skimming off hundreds of millions of dollars for its founders, leaving Japanese insurance companies high and dry when 9/11 happened; the decision yielded a \$400 million settlement. The ripped-off companies then sued and settled with AHA to recoup purloined funds. The operators of the academy tried to salvage the 100-acre campus — replete with an \$18 million athletic field, 22-acre lake, 16 dorms, 34 staff resident apartments, natatorium, climbing walls and high-tech gadgetry in every classroom — by rebranding as an “international school” targeting Middle Eastern and Asian students.

The goal: bringing “globalization” to Greensboro.

The “American Hebrew Academy” turned to a “private” education company called Puxin in communist China for a \$26 million loan in 2019 for help. In May 2022, the New York Stock Exchange moved to suspend trading in Puxin and delist it amid longstanding allegations of fraud. As Judicial Watch notes, “the money HHS is paying in rent will likely be used to pay back the Chinese company.”

God bless America? God help us from the globalist grifters making bank off whatever is still left of this country, if that is what you call it.

Michelle Malkin’s email address is [email protected]

← The Cowardly American Corporation  
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share632
Email
Print
More
632 Shares
 
• Category: Foreign Policy • Tags: Immigration, Joe Biden 
← The Cowardly American Corporation  
Current Commenter
says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/Thanks/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
$
Submitted comments have been licensed to The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Commenting Disabled While in Translation Mode
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS Subscribe to All Michelle Malkin Comments via RSS
PastClassics
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial
Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement
• 2,327 Comments Reply
Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?
• 630 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion
The Surprising Elements of Talmudic Judaism
• 1,661 Comments Reply
World IQ 82
Becker update V1.3.2
• 1,426 Comments Reply
American Pravda: Understanding World War II
The Shaping Event of Our Modern World
• 1,488 Comments Reply
The Talk: Nonblack Version
Teach your children well.
• 165 Comments Reply