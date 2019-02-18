Iranian Spying? or Neocon 9/11 Coverup?

It wasn’t the first time I’ve been prominently libeled in The New York Times. Nor was it the worst.
Compared to Stanley Fish’s grotesquely mendacious 2006 op-ed trashing me for something I never did—advocating 9/11 truth in the classroom[1]I was witch-hunted in 2006 by State Rep. Steve Nass for “teaching 9/11 conspiracy theories” at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. But in fact I had never done so, nor had I any plans to do so. While teaching African Studies, Folklore, and Religious Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison between 2001 and 2006, I had never once revealed to students my personal views of 9/11, nor did I ever discuss the research that gave rise to those views. None of my students up to that point even knew what my views of 9/11 were, unless they had stumbled upon one of my occasional teach-ins, or read my published work on the issue, which I did not bring into the classroom. Yet Stanley Fish lied brazenly about me in his NYT op-ed, libelously claiming: “Mr. Barrett, who has a one-semester contract to teach a course titled ‘Islam: Religion and Culture’ acknowledged on a radio talk show that he has shared with students his strong conviction that the destruction of the World Trade Center was an inside job perpetrated by the American government.” In fact I neither acknowledged nor did any such thing. I immediately wrote to The New York Times urging them to correct their libelous error. They refused to do so. Instead, they published several other letters all taking for granted Fish’s outrageous and utterly baseless lie.—Alan Blinder, Julie Turkewitz and Adam Goldman treated me fairly well on today’s Sunday NYT front page by calling me a “controversial scholar of Islam” while accurately reporting what I said about Monica Witt, the ex-Air Force officer accused of spying for Iran.
The arguably libelous part came in the previous paragraph. I was introduced as part of “a crowd filled with fringe academics, Holocaust deniers and the lover of the terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal” where “Ms. Witt at last found herself among people as critical of her country as she was.” This is an absurdly libelous description of attendees at the February 2013 Hollywoodism Conference, a rubric of the Tehran Film Festival that was not a New Horizon[2]New Horizon is an Iranian NGO dedicated to fostering intellectual exchange among genuinely independent thinkers and activists from all over the world. It has sponsored on average one conference each year, mostly in Tehran, since around 2012. conference. Leaving aside the question of how a whole conference could be “filled by… the lover of the terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal” (Carlos liked really big women?) the bit about America-hating “fringe academics” and “Holocaust deniers” is seriously misleading.
Most of the US attendees might better be described as sincere American patriots. Former Senator Mike Gravel (D-Alaska), whom I personally recruited for the conference, is widely acknowledged as an all-American hero for his principled stance against the Vietnam war, his role in exposing the Pentagon Papers, and his courageous advocacy of 9/11 truth. Merlin Miller, a family values oriented filmmaker who once ran for president, is another all-American hero who attended the Hollywoodism Conference. Merlin Miller’s pro-American, anti-Zionist-Hollywood perspective is as patriotic as it gets. And then there was Culture Wars editor E. Michael Jones, another conservative American patriot who wants to take his country back. While all three all-American heroes are in varying degrees critical of Israel and its occupation of American politics and media, none could possibly be viewed as America haters.
The bit about “Holocaust denial” is also misleading. The Holocaust was not on the agenda, in any way, shape, or form, at the Hollywoodism conference, nor at any New Horizon Conference.[3]The New Horizon NGO had nothing to do with the December 2006 Holocaust Conference in Tehran—a conference whose primary purpose was to defend human rights by challenging the West’s annihilation of free speech and free thought on this important topic. The New York Times apparently chose to lob this gratuitous insult because a tiny handful of the hundreds of attendees at New Horizon conferences have published on this issue—an issue that in any event merits fearless discussion and debate, as readers of Ron Unz’s “Holocaust Denial” will discover.
The New York Times, echoing the US government’s indictment of Monica Witt and the Treasury Department’s sanctioning of New Horizon, offers a narrative almost entirely unsupported by any evidence. According to the official narrative, New Horizon and Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi are somehow responsible for Monica Witt’s decision to move to Iran and allegedly share secrets she learned in the Air Force. Leaving aside the questions of whether Monica Witt actually did move to Iran, and if so whether she shared any secrets, and if so whether those secrets were genuinely important, the cases against New Horizon and Marzieh Hashemi are obviously bogus.
First consider the case against Ms. Hashemi, a leading international news anchor, who was kidnapped by the FBI without charges and held for ten days under circumstances bordering on torture. The rationale for kidnapping Ms. Hashemi was the claim that she was a “material witness” to Monica Witt’s alleged spying. But Ms. Hashemi was never charged with a crime. After several interrogations, she was released without charges. Yet the indictment of Monica Witt states that “Individual A” who can only be Ms. Hashemi “engaged in acts consistent with serving as a spotter and assessor on behalf of the Iranian intelligence services.” Obviously if there were any actual evidence that Marzieh Hashemi was so employed, she never would have been released without charges. So we may assume that “acts consistent with” really means: “Marzieh Hashemi is a journalist who reports critically and fearlessly on American issues, and in so doing interviews sources who might be characterized as whistleblowers or dissidents.” In other words, Hashemi regularly commits a crime called “journalism.” And just as journalist Glen Greenwald, in the course of his journalistic duties, interviewed a whistleblower who wound up living in Russia (Edward Snowden) it seems that Marzieh Hashemi may have interviewed a whistleblower who wound up living in Iran (Monica Witt). But, contra USG, neither Greenwald nor Hashemi are spies. Both are journalists who, unlike certain mainstream media hacks, actually do their jobs.
The case against the New Horizon NGO is as bogus as the one against Marzieh Hashemi. The only “evidence” against New Horizon is that Monica Witt spoke at the February 2013 Hollywoodism Conference in Tehran. But that was not even a New Horizon conference! It was actually part of the Tehran Film Festival. So if the Treasury Department thinks the Hollywoodism Conference was guilty of something, it should sanction the Tehran Film Festival, not the New Horizon NGO, which only had a peripheral role in that event.
But why blame the conference at all? The official narrative seems to be that Witt had such a wonderful time there that she later decided to move to Iran (and supposedly spill some secrets). If that were true—and I can testify that just about everybody who attends Iran-based conferences has a wonderful time—the conference organizers would be guilty of the crime of putting on a wonderful conference. Last I checked, that wasn’t grounds for Treasury Department sanctions.
Is there any evidence that New Horizon conferences are really about recruiting spies, not exchanging ideas? The notion is preposterous. Just look at the participants lists! Virtually none of the conferees are people who could be expected to hold any secrets. On the contrary, the many New Horizon conferences I have attended have been—up until May 2018—remarkably bereft of US military and intelligence veterans.
I know the New Horizon organizers fairly well, and even helped them on more than one occasion by suggesting prospective guests. When I repeatedly suggested that they invite such illustrious ex-military/intel types as Veterans Today Senior Editor Gordon Duff, former CIA officer Philip Giraldi, ex-State Department issuer of Visas for al-Qaeda Mike Springmann, former US Army counterterrorism and psy ops expert Scott Bennett, and others from USG backgrounds, I was told that while the New Horizon NGO would love to do so, the Iranian government makes it hard for such people to get visas. Finally, in May 2018, in an attempt to foster goodwill and trust, the Iranian government relented. Giraldi, Springmann, Bennett, and Michael Maloof were invited and attended. On the final day of that Conference, Bennett and others spearheaded an attempt to convince the Iranian government to bring 9/11 truth into an American federal courtroom.
I believe the real reason for the witch hunt against New Horizon and Marzieh Hashemi is New Horizon’s and Press TV’s success at fostering dialogues that include voices that are suppressed and censored in the US and the rest of the West. The 9/11 truth movement, in particular, obviously terrifies the Establishment. When the May 2018 New Horizon conference in Mashhad nearly persuaded the Iranian government to throw its full support behind a major 9/11 truth initiative—one that could have led to discovery proceedings forcing suspected 9/11 perpetrators like Dick Cheney, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, and others to testify under oath— the neoconservative element of the Establishment must have panicked. The current witch-hunt is their way of lashing out.
Think about it: If this is really about Monica Witt supposedly spilling secrets, why did they wait so long? According to the feds, Witt, supposedly possessing vital national security secrets, has been living in Iran as a Shia Muslim convert since summer 2013. Since Witt was on US authorities’ radar screen as a dissident and potential whistleblower long before that, it seems obvious that damage limitation measures would have been taken by mid-2013 at the latest. Any operations Witt could have compromised would have been shut down or revamped at that time, if not earlier. So the narrative that Witt has gravely damaged US national security, and we are only hearing about it now, seems implausible. Instead, the timing of the indictment, and the simultaneous persecution of Marzieh Hashemi and sanctioning of New Horizon, suggests that the neocon Deep State is panicking over Press TV’s and New Horizon’s success at fostering dialogue on suppressed issues like 9/11 truth—dialogue inclusive of loyal and patriotic US military and intelligence insiders. Presumably the neocon Deep State has invented a fake or exaggerated tale of Monica Witt’s alleged spying as an excuse to try to persecute and silence truth-loving journalists and intellectuals.
But let’s consider all the possibilities. In the unlikely event that Monica Witt really has spilled important national security secrets to Iranian intelligence—this according to the neocon Deep State tale that the entire mainstream media has swallowed uncritically—who would really deserve the blame? Journalists who covered her whistleblowing? Conference organizers who offered her a completely transparent platform? That’s the propaganda line. But it’s preposterous.
Anyone who has spoken extensively with Monica Witt, as I did at the Hollywoodism conference in 2013, knows that she is a highly intelligent, deeply sincere person who was horrified and traumatized by the war crimes in which she was forced to participate. Today’s New York Times article cites her classmate Cory Ellis:
“‘She would talk about how she couldn’t sleep at night, the stuff she saw and was a part of,’ said Mr. Ellis. Ms. Witt, he remembered, would mention drone strikes, extrajudicial killings and atrocities against children, all of which she claimed her colleagues in the military would brag about.”
As a whistleblower, she testified about some of these atrocities to journalists, including Marzieh Hashemi, and apparently also approached Wikileaks. And of course she participated in the Hollywoodism Conference in Tehran.
So who is really at fault here? The journalists? The conference? (Kill the messengers!) Or the war criminals who rape and dismember children, massacre women and children in drone strikes, and engage in sexual assault against their fellow service members with impunity?
If the US government wants to prosecute the people responsible for Monica Witt’s decision to move to Iran, they should begin by investigating the US military personnel who committed the atrocities she witnessed—the atrocities that traumatized her and forced her to follow her conscience, wherever it may have led her.
The media in most countries report the news in a neutral manner. Since the Judaists bought the media, they turned media into weapons of terror, by:
a. Fake news—outright lies (eg. calling alien invaders “migrants”).
b. Manufacturing scandals that THEY make up eg. blackface.
c. Harassing and abusing patriots and others and calling them racists, getting them fired from jobs, etc.
None of these are legitimate jobs of the media. The New York Times and most Jewish controlled media in this country are therefore criminal enterprises and terrorist organizations and these criminals belong in prison.
author Kevin Barret stated: “The bit about “Holocaust denial” is also misleading. The Holocaust was not on the agenda, in any way, shape, or form, at the Hollywoodism conference, nor at any New Horizon Conference.[3] The New York Times apparently chose to lob this gratuitous insult because a tiny handful of the hundreds of attendees at New Horizon conferences have published on this issue—an issue that in any event merits fearless discussion and debate, as readers of Ron Unz’s “Holocaust Denial” will discover.”
– But it was and always is ‘on the agenda’ of The Usual Enemies of Free Speech.
The fake & impossible ‘6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers’ is the sword & shield which drives all current affairs. It is used for everything which advances the horrific Zionist agenda.
The ‘holocaust’ storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted.
Only liars demand censorship.
The ‘6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
See the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
This is a predictable consequence of trying to run an empire with no Colonial Office, no local experience, n no experts. After 9/11 it was discovered that these could not be produced within a century so local intelligence in the Islamic world was out-sourced to Saudi Arabia n anyone who could order halal was immediately put in charge of deciding security clearances thruout the empire.
ISIS-loving Riyadh replaced Langley just as Iran-hating Jerusalem replaced Washington, with the result that the U.S. has become a mere geographic expression n the American empire’s new politically correct multi-ethnic military-for-hire has no more authenticity or roots than Esperanto. While Americans have the privilege of paying the taxes to support this new imperial military in its overseas adventures, the money-peddlers in Jerusalem and Riyadh use their influence to dismantle America’s borders n keep us deadlocked, divided, n crime-ridden.
Fifty years ago, the problems of the Mid-East were not our problems. Now our elections are bought, our institutions corrupted, our military stolen, our government bankrupt, n we have been made into serfs. But what the heck? It’s a small price to pay for being “diverse” n for bringing the wonders of democracy to the world.
Just leave the Iranians and everybody else in the world alone and everything’ll be fine.
This “just” in Mr Barrett:
The supposedly “live” coverage of the alleged events of the morning of 9/11 on ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox , and NBC , including the 2nd plane strike [Fl. 175 into WTC2], and the collapse of 3 of the 7 buildings that came down that day [WTC’s 1, 2 and 7] , was all fake live coverage made on computer.
That is, the footage was all prefabricated, 100% CGI imagery of a impossible plane crash [ it defied the laws of physics] , and impossibly fast tower collapses [ 1300 ft.. tall buildings collapsing top to bottom in under 20 secs] .
Stick that in your pipe and smoke it!
Regards, onebornfree
Alternative theory, she walked off with a pile of $$$ in Iraqistan and the only places she can safely enjoy the cash money is someplace like Iran.
Some pictures have a mole on her cheek. Could be the angle of the pic or makeup, but the pic of her in local Muslim dress does not really look like her to me.
On the roots of anti-Zionism: https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/02/15/trump-warsaw-peace-conference-an-orwellian-parody.html
It seems that Stanley Fish, “a law professor at Florida International University,” had missed a lot of classes to become an outlaw in the service of the war-mongering and criminal group of ziocons.
** Or the war criminals who rape and dismember children, massacre women and children in drone strikes, and engage in sexual assault against their fellow service members with impunity? **
First Runner Up, 2019 Prize for Overheated Rhetoric.
Not if you’re the one getting raped or massacred.
The Zionist controlled U.S. government is a terrorist organization and since the Zionist takeover of the U.S. in 1913 with their privately owned and UNCONSTITUTIONAL FED have been the agent provocateur in every war since WWI and right on down through the wars in the Mideast.
The Zionist terror hit home on their attack on the WTC on 911 killing some 3000 Americans to provide the excuse to push America into the wars in the Mideast and their creation of AL CIADA aka ISIS , so who is the bigger terrorist the creator of terrorists or the terrorist.
Satanic zionism is destroying America!
How will they possibly apprehend the woman when they are not comptent to create an accurate poster? Nor were they competent to not employ a foreigner as an intelligence officer in the military (“what could go wrong?!”).
Her citizenship (i.e., paperwork from a state) may well be American; her nationality is obviously Persian (Iranian, if you prefer). Likewise she is not “white.” At best, one might call her Eurasian – maybe even the virtually meaningless Caucasian.
We live in Clown-World.
On competence and the US government: https://thesaker.is/putins-lasting-state-translated-by-dmitri-orlov/
Fact is, she was a former US service member, worked as a US government employee and moved to Iran after converting to Mohamedism. The Iranians have a well run intelligence agency and would no doubt try to debrief her and use her to their benefit. They would also be trying to ensure that she wasn’t a CIA plant so she would have to give them something. Obviously, the girl has some problems, maybe her boyfriend broke up with her or her cat died or even a bad yeast infection, still doesn’t excuse a former intelligence specialist moving in with an ostensible US enemy.
It’s high time for Persians to return to the glorious faith of their forebear, Cyrus the Great, the Zoroastrianism… the trucking with the creed of the Afro-Semitic Arab has only brought down the wrath of the Jew, the other Afro-Semite!
These two links will give everyone great insight.
“Rebuilding America’s Defenses” – A Summary Blueprint of the PNAC Plan for U.S. Global Hegemony
Some people have compared it to Hitler’s publication of Mein Kampf, which was ignored until after the war was over.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm
The New American Century. Part 1/10 This film goes in detail through the untold history of The Project for the New American Century with tons of archival footage and connects it right into the present.
When we accept our opponent’s misleading and prejudicial language we handicap ourselves before the contest begins. Not ‘Holocaust’ but ‘Hollow-cost.’
Wally, my friend I admire your persistence and stamina. Never give up, never get discouraged. You are to be admired and emulated.
Well said, DESERT FOX.
Worthwhile to research the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), created in 1930 and based in Basle, Switzerland.
The initial purpose for BIS was management of Young plan money flows to pay reparations demanded of Germany post-WWI.
Just by coincidence, Eleanor Dulles, sister of father of OSS / CIA , wrote the treatise defining BIS.
The Anglophile, Old Testament -steeped Dulles family has more influence over the world we live in today than do Washington, Jefferson, Madison.
Why not give her the benefit of doubt and think that only your version is true? Can it be possible that she discovered too many facts that made her sick to her stomach and leave her country?
Which faith do you follow? Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christanity, Islam????All are Afro-Semitic -Arab.
Stop trying to project your racist views. I’m not religious but you are racist.
She clearly has Nonwhite ancestry. I brought this up in another thread:
Will await someone finding photos of her parents.
Supposing that Monica Witt is of half-EastAsian (mother) and half-NWEuropean White American (father) origin. A baseline ethnocultural alienation and thus instability is not hard to imagine (it is said to be common among this type of person), which in turn would inform her cultural defection to Islam.
Is Monica Witt a “Tragic Hapa”?
Some biographical clues I have learned on Ms. Witt (a.k.a. “Fatemah Zahra”):
______________________
Monica Witt
– “Former active duty U.S. Air Force Intelligence Specialist and Special Agent of the AFOSI”;
– April 1979 born in El Paso (at which time El Paso was around 34% White non-Hispanic, 62% Hispanic, <3% Black, <1% Asian);
– Parents: Harry Witt and [Name of mother not public] (unstated if they are biological parents or adoptive)
– ca. early or mid 1980s: Family moves to Florida
– Spring 1997: Graduates high school in [Florida]? ;
– ca. mid 1997: Mother dies;
– Aug. 1997: Enters U.S. Air Force (inducted into active duty, Dec. 1997);
– 2000s: “Drifts from her relatives”;
– March 2008: Leaves U.S. Air Force, March 2008 (10 years, 7 months of continuous service; formal discharge, June 2008)
– mid 2008 to May 2011: Works at various private companies that have strong overlap with the defense-intelligence, first Booz Allen Hamilton; this sort of work trails off and by fall 2010 she is a full-time student in the international relations graduate student world of Washington, D.C.;
– Fall 2010 to Spring 2012: Earns Master’s degree at George Washington University’s school of international relations (Middle East Studies);
– Feb. 2012: Flies to Iran for “Hollywoodism” conference; it is said that at this time she formally converts to Islam (clearly it had been a few years in the making), and upon her return to the USA she is warned in person by U.S. intelligence agents that she is “being actively recruited” by Iranian intelligence, which she dismisses.
– 2013: Is in Afghanistan & Tajikistan teaching English; from 2014, trail goes cold.
______________________
Arizona Man Claims Allegiance to ISIS, Attacks Deputy and is Shot.
She’ll get hers eventually. As an emotionally unstable lesbian, she’s going to hate living in a Muslim country under Muslim rules, and she’ll betray them, too.
If they’ll betray you once, they’ll keep on betraying.
Zoroaster is not Afro, not Arab, not Semitic, it’s Aryan / Graeco-European, Persian.
Actually, Iran is mot merely “tolerant” of sexual identity differences, the State provides support services.
Khomeini reasoned that nature’s god made i.e. Lesbians as they are, thus a State run by Islamic pri couples would provide for them as requested.
Westerner gays travel to Iran for AIDS treatment and other gender medical treatment.
Don’t believe what you hear from (((Columbia Univ))) or its journalists.
exactly the same as during the Weimar republic!
The key word here is “ostensible.” Iran is an enemy of Zionist apartheid Israel, not the US. It’s the US, not Iran, that has repeatedly backed out of a “grand bargain” in which the US would recognize the Islamic Republic in return for Iran making reasonable compromises with US (but not Israeli) interests. And the reason the US keeps backing out is simple: “following Zionist orders.”
“In other words, Hashemi regularly commits a crime called “journalism.”
And the proof that the Cabal that runs the West know themselves to be the true criminals is that they won’t come out and say what Mr. Barrett and the rest of the world can plainly say as well see.
Acting on pretext, accusatory inversion; these are classic ways the guilty conscience outs itself and they are habingers that this Criminal Cabal is bringing itself down precisely in trying to hold itself up.
As E. Michael Jones says, ( Go, Mike, go!) once you become conscious of what is going on, there is no going back to not knowing.
The Cabal’s gig is up.
I would bet that Michael Hezarkhani, who provided the networks with the faked footage of the airliner going into the building with no resistance, as if through air, is/was a Mossad operative. The airliner narrative was a badly crafted hoax. It was based upon the hyper-credulity and lack of inquisitiveness of the typical American infotainment consumer and the talking heads of the network. Remember the fake footage of the “plane’s nose” passing through the building- “Right through the building”, said the talking head! As if the soft and fragile nose cone of a Boeing 767 which can be destroyed by contact with a bird in flight is going to penetrate through steel perimeter and core columns and concrete floor pans!
On 9/11/2001, the American viewing public, along with most of the airheads in media- those not accessories before the fact anyway- abandoned their critical thinking skills and common sense, and embraced a narrative so impossible in the real world so as to rival (or even surpass) Ali Baba or Baron Munchhausen in the world of fantasy.
“The 9/11 truth movement, in particular, obviously terrifies the Establishment.”
I doubt it.
“If they’ll betray you once, they’ll keep on betraying.”
Agree. Look at Lewis Scooter Libby, Krystol, Adelson, Kushner, the whole flowerbed of Israel-firsters — they are in a permanent state of betrayal.
Debby Wasserman-Schultz alone is a great case in study. Have you heard about Awan affair lately? — The Pakistanis had open access to Congressional computers, i.e., to classified information. When caught, the Awanas had been protected to the last by Debbie.
https://www.libertynation.com/was-debbie-wasserman-schultz-complicit-in-imran-awans-crimes/
Ever heard about Pollard? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonathan_Pollard
I am a citizen in a country that murders 800,000 children per annum.
It’s getting very tough to place the US on any moral high ground.
Well, let’s not pretend that Iran is friendly to the US. The Iranians have been anti-American since the overthrow of the Shah. Even if you support the Iranians, you have to admit, that Saudi Arabia, Iran’s fiercest rival, is our main ally in the region. Whether you believe we’d be better off with Iran is not the issue. We are with the Saudis, and other Sunni nations in the region, and aren’t going to change that in the foreseeable future. The Israelis are beneficiaries of our alliance with the Saudis, and with powerful allies in the US, that situation isn’t going to change. If a military member, or former military member, goes over to what is considered an enemy state, they are probably going to be indicted.
msutoday link not working
You don’t seem to have noticed, if you aren’t just trolling, how conclusively you have undermined your CGI version of 9/11 by saying “That is … prefabricated… 100% CGI imagery of…. impossibly fast tower collapses”. So no one saw the towers collapse? Because the towers didn’t really collapse at all?
I suppose you could say that the towers collapsed in accordance with the laws of physics but the conspirators couldn’t resist teasing people with a clue by showing CGI images of the impossible. Yeah. Yeah. Nice try. Wriggle out if you can or admit you are a troll.
Agree.
I too consider it strange that the author would consider being labeled a holocaust as anything other than a compliment.
Greetings from Scranton, Pa, Mr. Kevin Barrett!
Speaking openly respectful as a Melkite Catholic and addressing a Muslim, I with particular interest note how you said, “Last I checked, that was not grounds for Treasury Department sanctions.”
Many different Christian “sects” throughout my little city have the option to believe in an Antichrist; often projected to one day take “Anti-Christ” human form. This spiritual being is known to possess the capability to determine mankind’s commerce fate, & who gets to decide who “buys and sells.” Acceptable & fortunate people will get an ominous body mark, i.d., and “sanctions!”🤗
At any rate, and fyr, I stumbled upon the video linked below. There, it appears to me that an articulate & modest Islamic scholar addressed the existence of a global empowered (behemoth) IN$TITUTION. And aw shucks, voilà — an “Antichrist Incorporated,” instead of a man whose merely personified as the #1 C.E.O. Beast!
Full disclosure, K.B.: The US Federal Reserve System came to mind.
Given serious knowledge limitations as to what the hell is really going on in my sick “Homeland,” I know that I do not know, and I reckon you are that way too, Mr. Barrett.
But maybe, and only maybe, either you or the great U.R.-commenter, Talha, might view the extraordinary video, and offer a comment?
Meanwhile, its 9 pm in Scranton, A-salaam alaikum, & thanks!
Thank you.
http://www.codoh.com
Iran and Saudi were not fighting openly at all Even quietly or covertly until Saudi position became tenuous .Israel grabbed the opportunity. Promised SA all kinds of protection and in exchange it demanded Saudi surrender to Israeli plan against Iran. Israel then gave it a Sunni veneer.
I always got the impression that the men I served with in the U.S. Army were baby rapers and dismemberers. I think they all had an extra chromosome. It was that bad.
The Sunni and the Shia have been fighting each other since 661 AD. The US and Saudi Arabia set up the agreement that led to the Petrodollar in 1974. The Iranians and Saudis have been enemies at least since 1979 when the Shah was overthrown. If the Israelis and Saudis have formed an alliance against the Iranians, it’s a matter of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
It is a little puzzling (or not?) that Press TV has such scanty coverage of the Monica Witt case. All I find is a Feb. 13 article that quotes extensively from the indictment. Its only original content:
and
SA becoming US ally and the best customer of the American MIC happened only because Israel gave a green light. SA and some gulf states were necessary to carry out the first phase of the Yinon Plan, i.e., the destruction of semi-secular Arab states (see Iraq and Syria). Iran is next on Israel’s list.
In the past Israel very closely controlled what weapons could be sold to SA. But now they need them. SA otoh has no choice. We could do a regime change there in 24 h if we wanted. Now they need them so fools like you can use the red herring argument that we go to war on Iran on behalf of SA.
Saudi paid 13 billions to Israel few yrs ago to be rehabilitated by American media .
Consortium news
New info found on the Saudi-Israeli connection: Laurence of Arabia has long been credited with drawing the borders of the Middle East by selective military aid to certain Arab factions. It turns out the English (The Crown, an old Roman Mafia, who stayed behind and ‘inherited’ the Roman rule of England) actually installed a Jewish family in Saudi Arabia, today known as the Wahabists (house of Saud). This neatly ties the bundle of loose ends regarding the odd clusterf**k known as the Saudi-Israeli-Federal alliance. Please also note that, between Jordan, Palestine, and Yemen, the last remains of the biblical Jews (not Jewish, real Jews) are being wiped off the face of earth, probably to remove all risk of suing the Yiddish Crown and their Undeclared Soviet in America for genocide and land theft.
Add to this the new protocol of introducing the Bible and Holocaust “history” into schools again: The Bible will teach sympathy for the Israelites, God’s chosen people, the hollow cause of Auschwitz will obscure the difference between Israelites and Israelis, and Christians will clamour for the safety of people who adopted a foreign religion in the seventh century, or thereabouts, the Khazars, pretending to be Jewish, not Jews, they know the law, just Jew-ish.
Kevin i disagree. The people of Iran and the people of Israel are humans. What is probably true is that two groups of people, each in control of the armed rule-making nation states[ARMS] they lead, Iran and Israel, are angry with each other’s success and each wants to deny the other the benefit of their successes.
But I do not believe the people inside of Israel are enemies of the people inside of Iran, each of these peoples are propelled to profess hate by those in charge of the ARMS and by the media, mostly privately owned, which wants to deprive the people of the other of their successes.
We are dealing with two different systems of economics.. one wants to own everything in the world, the other wants to self produce for its own needs both need to expand to accomplish the goals of their leadership. If the two nations were merged and their leaderships sent to the moon, it short order the people would again be friends, but i would expect soon to see the moon explode.
It is this system difference, important to ARMS leadership, that produces the energy that allow national leaderships to make those governed by each, into enemies, that some how come to a belief that they hate each other.
Holohoax says it all.
Who needs pretenses when Israel-firsters have been destroying western civilization from within?
The First Amendment of the US Constitution is no more:
People of this page:
Why are you fooled again by a zionist troll?
Fish is a new zionist TROLL. Is this too difficult to understand?
Don’t engage with zionist mass murderers and their apologists, who know shit about Iran or any other countries.
These rtroll, like the criminal neocon and their pimps at the WH, are nothing but propagandists.
Iranian people are not against Americans, but Iranian people are AGAINST AND ENEMY OF ZIONISM AND IMPERIALISM, since US and the Rothschild family (MI6) overthrow the democratically elected PM, Mohammad Mosaddegh and remain as such. They are not going to be fooled by the fake promises of the Jewish Mafia mass murderer servants such as trump, Bolton or traitor Pompeo, Israel secretary of state and a criminal Christian zionists.
Today, Iranian people have NO RESPECT for the mass murderers neocons and their pimps at the WH.
The terrorist neoconsand their servants CANNOT ATTACK IRAN, and the baby killer Netanyahu knows that. Netanyahu, a zionist clown, is not in a position to attack Iran, that’s why the zionist mass murderers are using US fifth column, the neocon, Christian zionists and criminal Jewish mafia to do the job for them.
Everyone with more than two brain cells knows that THIS IS IMPOSSIBLE, thus the Jewish mafia criminals’ behind is burning.
They have been defeated in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon and soon in Yemen. They cannot even mobilize the dumb Arab ‘leaders’ as ‘Arab NATO’ against Iran. You should read what the Arabs are saying.
They tell to Trump and traitor Pompeo, Israel secretary of state, GO TO HELL. Arabs are saying: if you are really interested in peace in the M.E, then YOU must address the zionists and Jewish mafia’s crimes against humanity against Palestinians and people of the region and kick the criminal illiterate Zionist Jew, Jarad Kushner, out, because the Jewish mafia including Kushner and trump and her illiterate daughter as ‘advisors’, it is LAUGHABLE, are trying to implement a plan to help the mass murderers and thieves in occupied land.
The ‘conference’ that just the traitors Pompeo, Pince, Bolton, the the Israelis servant, dumb and traitors, hold in Poland was another DEFEAT for the criminal Jewish mafia and its pimps.
The MBS is a pimp that the Jewish mafia is milking for $$$$$ LIKE A COW and they get NOTHING IN RETURN. The Jewish Mafia and its illiterate and dumb ‘chief’ want to force Iran into ANOTHER SAUDI ARABIA to act like a colony and put its assets, blood and behinds in the service of the MASS MURDERERS LIKE NEOCONS AND THEIR servants. THIS IS IMPOSSIBLE.
All these wars and manipulation are for the intererst of the zionist bankers, the Jewish mafia mass murderers and their dumb ‘rooster’ at the WH. Trump is a fifth column where should be arrested now. He is implementing the Jewish mafia plan. He is a traitor, traitor, traitor
Traitor Trump and his illiterate dumb jewish mafia ‘advisors’ cannot attack Iran, and they know it. The attackers all will be massacred if they dare to do so, and this IS the FACT.
For the past 40 years the Jewish mafia baby killers and their pimps at the WH have tried everything, including War on Iran for eight years, using Saddam, economic Sanctions, Fake oppositions, bombing, killing nuclear scientists, propaganda campaigns using their PAID AGENTS, and much more, yet, the Iranian government is far more powerful today than 40 years ago with ALL THESE PRESSURES, ECONOMIC SANCTION which is crime against humanity, Wars and killing Iranian people in the street, and this burns their behinds. No one can attack Iran, because Iran will destroy them ALL. Their mass murderers, ‘soldiers’ and paid fake opposition by western intelligence services will be wiped off the map in NO TIME. They know this fact and their behinds go ON FIRE.
That’s why the criminal Jewish mafia and the neocons and their servants, including Crook trump, are not able to do what they want.
They have kept Iran poor, and they continue to do so which is CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY, WHERE THOSE RESPONSIBLE must be arrested and executed. But, ICC is a western tool where should be destroyed first, before bringing justice to the world and execute the mafia for good.
Please read the biography of the mass murderers Neocons and their servants where should be arrested and executed as mass murdered, responsible for millions of death, destruction of many countries and massacre of millions of children. All for Oded Yinon where will NOT BE TAKEN PLACE and the guilty party will be destroyed soon. There should be a UNITED FRONT AGAINST these mass murderers, terrorists, propagandists and traitors.
https://rightweb.irc-online.org/
Hi Chuck,
I listened to the video – lots of good stuff to be sure. I’ve listened to the speaker, Sh. Imran Hossein, before. He references a lot of hadith about the subject – which is good – but not sure about the details of his interpretation; for instance, that the island referred to in the hadith where Dajjal was found by Tamim ad-Dari (ra) and his fellow crew is actually Britain. I don’t know about that kind of thing.
But this much is true; the influence of the Dajjalic system is increasing in the world. Led by interest-based banking and degeneracy, it is influencing the entire world.
“Give me control of a nation’s money supply, and I care not who makes its laws.” So said Mayer Amschel Rothschild, founder of the Rothschild banking dynasty.
https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2012/09/29/monetarists-anonymous
What is interesting is the name for Dajjal in Islam – his is actually called “Masih Ad-Dajjal” meaning he is actually labeled a “messiah”, but he is the false messiah since the true one already came. Those still awaiting a messiah will be misled by and join up with him.
If Dajjal is going to appear within our lifetimes, then be ready for times to get very, very traumatic and difficult. It will be bad, but the good team wins in the end…
Here are a couple more videos on the influence of Dajjal:
(this one is a mix of Sh. Imran Hossein and Sh. Hamza Yusuf on the topic – click on the MORE to see his full lecture on the growing influence of the occult)
Peace.
Talha responded to my request and knowledgeably offered: “But this much is true; the influence of the Dajjalic system is increasing in the world. Led by interest-based banking and degeneracy, it is influencing the entire world.”
My Brother Talha!
Above, such high octane “degeneracy” is evident, “true.”
In addition, the Dajjalic system has expansion plans underway in China. The Goldman Sachs Group thirsts to do “untethered” investment business there.
Thanks for offering the videos which I shall now watch.
Peace be with you.
and the proof that they are not war criminals who rape and dismember children, massacre women and children in drone strikes, is in the fact that all the photos and testimony from Abu Ghraib have been put in the public domain.
Oh, wait.
What will happen to those actions by established Christian denominations, like the Presbyterians, who have passed denominational resolutions to disinvest from companies that do business in Israeli occupied territory?
https://www.pcusa.org/news/2014/6/20/slim-margin-assembly-approves-divestment-three-com/
I’m no lawyers, but it seems to me the Adam Schiff bill cannot dare to act against an organization that takes an action in the context of it religious beliefs.
The question is whether US government and US Justice Department will defend the Constitution and Constitutional rights of Christian (and other religious) organizations whose actions are contrary to Schiff’s bill.
Israeli Jews and other Jews in the USA practice “law fare” : use of the legal system with the stated intend of causing substantial financial harm to the target of the lawsuit.
The most recent example, set to play itself out in Virginia courts this summer, is the suit lodged by a group of Jewish lawyers, mostly from New York City, calling its organization “Integrity First (!)for America.” The group is suing 24 of the Unite the Right protesters in Charlottesville, claiming that they conspired to plan violence.
In this videod conference, representatives of Integrity First (!) stated that their goal in the lawsuit was to “crush” the 24 protesters;
With respect to the legal action against the Unite the Right 24, the last item I read said that the 24 defendants had been unable to find lawyers in Virginia to represent them.
Apparently, a lawyer from Ohio is working on the group’s defense.
This is something the Unz community might/could/should organize around: a counter-suit ought to be lodged against ADL and “Integrity First (!) for America” charging abuse of legal process; unconstitutional constraint of First Amendment rights; etc.
We might/could/should organize a GoFundMe campaign.
We might/could/should SHAME the Virginia and Charlottesville legal community: University of Virginia Law School — Thomas Jefferson’s OWN creation: Why are they not stepping forward to protect the rights of citizens to protest?
imo, the Charlottesville lawsuit is a focal point that can be used to und0 Schiff’s effort to elevate Jewish privilege above US Constitutional protections.
Back to the religious angle: Catholic and other Christian denominations need to be “educated, held accountable, and ACTIVATED!! They need to get off their duffs and teach their congregants about
-ZIONISM
-The lies of the holocaust: the institutional church/es can and must teach their congregants, within their religious institutional structures, to “deny the holocaust” as a matter of religious belief: that should be an unassailable position: nobody, not the US Congress, not a bunch of New York Jewish harpies playing LawFare, should be able to intrude into the religious teachings of a Christian denomination in the USA.
The Catholic Church holds a winning hand in this sphere, if only its leaders would play it.
Timely, Grace Poole intelligently asked: “What will happen to those actions by established Christian denominations, like the Presbyterians, who have passed denominational resolutions to disinvest from companies that do business in Israeli occupied territory?”
Dear Grace,
According to Zio monitored growth-statistics of the above mentionioned (implied) Christian denominations, especially “BDS” leaning Presbyterians, I intuit a measured (spectrum) response is planned by shpy Zionist Jews and shall be legally🤗 covered, & action-delivered by what you succinctly referred to as ZUSA “lawfare.”
Writing as a Scranton-based member of a Greek-Melkite Catholic Church:
I trust the Presbyterian Church hierarchy & Ministers have not allowed their beliefs & lifestyles become as horribly compromised as did the hypocritically scandalized & profligate American Roman Catholic Church.
Wage of sin: Clergy, including today’s stalwart & dedicated Catholic priests, are regrettably limited to a “chick peep” as to the institution’s self-degraded moral authority; a dreaded fate which (over the past 219 years), became a gradual creepy crawl toward being an ornamental artifact of the past. Pitiful.
Thanks, Grace! With the help of a spectacular outpouring of another “grace,” American Christian people will soon awaken, “surge” as one Special Services Corpus Christi-Platoon, and in the end, overcome.
Thanks Mr. Barrett.
“Current condition of world result of activities of Zionist capitalists”
Blood and Oil: The Middle East in World War I
IRAN in crosshairs. Sadly, this is not from the Onion.
EXCLUSIVE:
Iran-al Qaeda alliance may provide legal rationale for U.S. military strikes
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/feb/18/iran-al-qaeda-alliance-may-provide-legal-rationale/
Fine comment, but you neglected to mention the fact that Jews use the blood of kidnapped Christian children in their ceremonies and killed God.
If the “Zionists” had been behind 9/11 the purported highjackers would have been Palestinians paid and trained by Yasser Arafat. Instead all but a handful were from Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the two Arabic countries which Israel has the best relations, and sponsored by an organization which has never attacked Israel and in fact is universally hated by all Palestinian resistance factions and even Hezbollah.
That’s what has been proven by the Zionist. America should have paid a closer look to the history .
rom Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the two Arabic countries which Israel has the best relations, ”
while having the best relations, bouncer Liberman was saying he would bomb Nile dam and Dore Gold was writing book on the terrorist country Saudi with an eye to attack (by US) or milk that country holding that country hostage to the threat . Same time Defense was organizing power point presentation by Richard Perle and his bastard son ( nota retail one ) with multi national passports why to target Saudi and Egypt .
That Stephen McIntyre you quote is a very interesting, highly intelligent man. He started out with criticising (or rather, demolishing) fraudulent climate science, using his lifelong expertise in applied mathematics and statistics. More recently, he has started to poke holes into propaganda we are being fed more generally. He blogs at https://climateaudit.org/ – worth checking out.
The illiterate traitor jewish mafia pimp cannot attack Iran and everyone knows that except the air headed mass murderers dummies.
You, should read Ehud Barak’s latest garbage that westerners call book, “My Country, My Life: Fighting for Israel” 2019. In this book even this criminal zionist Jew confesses that Israel is NOT ABLE TO ATTACK IRAN.
Barak discusses at length Israel’s wars, the withdrawal from Lebanon, and the opportunities missed in the peace process with Syria and with the Palestinians. Of particular interest, however, is the Iranian nuclear issue. In the book, Barak provides an important and dual point of view: firstly, the perspective of the security cabinet and its interaction with senior military officials; and secondly, that of Israel’s primary negotiator with the Americans — from the military and political echelons all the way up to Presidents Bush and Obama.
The zionist baby killer Barak confessed the following:
Israel COULD NOT attack Iran because lacks the technology, thus Israel was trying to force the American ‘leaders’ to do the job for the jewish mafia tribe, including George Bush. The criminal Jewish mafia was bluffing to say that ‘Israel will attack if US does not’, knowing very well that Israel CANNOT DO IT, and still cannot do it – period.
Bush told this mass murderers that Israel will not attack Iran, and for your information, the US has NO PLAN TO DO SO. AMERICA WILL NOT ATTACK IRAN. The same message was given to these criminal jewish mafia by Obama as well.
Bzerzhinsky, when was alive, on national TV told the mass murderers zionist Jews that if Israel fly to attack, they WILL BE SHOT DOWN. Of course Israel was not in a position to do so. All, as usual, was bluff for the dumb population in the west.
Now, do you think an illiterate Jewish Mafia traitor like trump, who is hated all over the world including his own country, DARES TO ATTACK IRAN?
When was the time that mass murderers in the army won a war? They could not defeat a relatively small country like Vietnam, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria.
Americans will soon escape from Afghanistan LIKE A ROTTEN RAT, like British empire before them spending billions of dollars for NOTHING. Do you think your fifth column ‘president’ dares to do that, knowing that all mass murderers, you call soldiers – WILL BE MASSACRED.
When these mass murderers are going to bring to justice and be EXECUTED?
Is not Iran that has an alliance with Al Qaeda, but the US mass murderers the army, the ignorant and traitor ‘president’ and the US intelligence are working with these terrorists. Al Qaeda was formed by American mass murders, like ISIS, and remained as such. Its NAME WAS GIVEN BY its OWNER, THE USA. Everyone knows that.
The criminal US army is defeated everywhere and is so desperate that is forced to try the old cards in its disposal, meaning lies and deception to fool the dummies. It is not going to work. You have been defeated and will have to FUCK OFF FROM THE REGION. You have to get out soon or face elimination.
Now, do you think the Jewish mafia and fifth column traitors will attack a powerful and large country like Iran with a population of 85 millions where technologically is many times more advanced than forty years ago under your PUPPET, the shah where Israel and US were milking Iranian people like the Saudi Arabia where still continues with a zionist pimp like MBS at the top ?
The answer is NO. Thus, they should go to hell and fuck each other. Your traitor Orange zionist pimp will soon be thrown out of the office and the Jewish mafia will be executed in the US and the western capitals.
How much more damage do you want to inflict on Iranian people? Iran and Iranians are CIVILIZED PEOPLE who will crash their enemies at any cost.
The criminal Jewish mafia has no chance.
McIntyre is often re-tweeted by @stranahan who is debunking RussiaGate, BrowderGate, and now Genie[Energy]Gate, etc. IMO this is the cutting edge. Stranahan seems to be able to get traction in a broader sphere. There’s a lot of ruminating on these [prop-or-not blackballed] websites, but the live-fire action is on twitter.
The United States has a great deal to cover up regarding 9/11. There is more than sufficient evidence for indictments of George Bush (Dubya), Dick Cheney and many other conspirators/perpetrators of 9/11 and its aftermath (ongoing) if their activities were investigated.
I second that motion!
I agree. 911 is where the parasitic traitors have blatantly showed their hand. This crime more than any other is what will bring them down.
One thing we have to watch out for is the Israelis inevitable false-flag attack on a US asset. Most likely an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf. But the more they do these false-flag attacks the more likely they will be caught and held accountable by Americans. At least I hope so anyway.
True.
What?! And, become the pagan godless of your kind?! Oh, the horror!
But then, hmm, they do hyper-venerate a man, calling on his help even, just like the pagan godless of your kind… *shrug*
With regards to this matter of alliances, the following verses from the Holy Quran come to mind;
Me thinks, the current Saudi ruling dispensation is an abomination.
So how does a mere mortal gain access to this Live Fire field?
(must confess– Twitter makes me think of the bottom of a bird cage, a niusance, a fad, crapped-on recycled newsprint. Other than that, it’s T Tom Terrific)
McIntyre appears to focus on climate concerns, and the crowded , large blocks of text may be chock full of information but they’re hard to view, read, and digest.
imo Unz Forum is a lot broader and more carefully & professionally presented. Presentation counts, if you respect your audience.
Nevertheless, thanks for the new source.
Update on Monica Witt’s personal origin:
A commenter in another thread has discovered a nugget of information suggesting Monica Witt is half-Korean, which I believe is evidence in favor of my conjecture.
______________
So how does a mere mortal gain access to this Live Fire field?
Gaining access is easy and free, but knowing what to do once you’re on the playing field is another matter. Let me admit, I observe from the sidelines. The comments at UR are a real mixed bag, some good info and convo, and a huge amount of troll v. troll and pointless rehash. It’s the most attractive forum b/c Ron’s software facilitates real exchanges. I like sharing news. Case in point, the BBC producer’s tweet admitting that the Douma, SYRIA “chemical attack” was staged has been ignored by US media. This item was an RT (re-tweet) from @stranahan –
Let’s not forget that Israel has blackmailed the world with its “Samson Option”.
If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running, as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.
In fact, if a nuclear device is “lit off” anywhere in the world, it will have come from Israel’s secret nuclear “stockpile”.
The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. This is one of many Israeli companies that possesses a “special exemption” granted by the U S government that frees it from customs inspections. Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned or nuclear triggers (tritium) were being renewed, getting ready for “the big one”. As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already in place. Look for another false flag operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel has also threatened to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called Samson Option is it.
American foreign aid is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (the Symington Amendment)or refuses to abide by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American foreign aid. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their agents of a foreign government with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy wonks. infecting the U S government who hold dual citizenship with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of “dual citizenship” should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
In addition, any American citizen who serves or has served in Israel’s military (Israel Defense Forces) should automatically lose their American citizenship and be immediately deported to Israel.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel. Just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States,they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel.
House Democrats probe White House push to transfer nuclear technology to Riyadh
https://www.defensenews.com/congress…ogy-to-riyadh/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-47296641
This is supposed to be a scare tactic against Iran but the warlords in Tel Aviv, Hymie moguls in Las Vegas, their bretheren Hedge Fund managers off Broad & Wall and the Neocons in DC are not going to be happy about this. Donald, watch it!
Professor Kevin Barrett,
Your analysis on Ms. Monica Witt, is correct. I must confirm that SHE neither DEFECTED, nor a SPY. And does not live in Iran either. These propaganda are spread by the Zionist mass murderers to bring ‘New Horizon’ down, and one of the figures involved in this propaganda is a Zionist Israeli-american, a dual zitizen and a fifth column, head of US treasury Steven Terner Mnuchin.
The criminal Jewish mafia mass murderers and thieves are working closely with the ‘reformists’ in Iran where are IRAN FIFTH COLUMN. In the ‘reformists’ gang – who are labled as New York Boys, are the traitors Iran Prime minster JAVAD ZARIF and Hassan Rouhani. Zarif was in the US for over 20 years and both his children are US born and American citizens and was CLOSE to GEORGE SOROS AND CIA ASSET TRITA PARIS. Trita Paris is close to CIA and state department.
These attacks on Iran, is to establish the Iran fifth column, ‘reformists’ at the center of power in iran and force the other camp – where is called ‘hardliner’ out of power. The fifth column ‘reformists’ ARE SERVANTS OF THE JEWISH MAFIA.
They are responsible for the disaster ‘Iran deal’ and now they are pushing to pass FATF, a piece of law designed by the Jewish mafia and neocons in US, to ruin targeted counties economy to have FULL CONTROL OVER the CENTRAL BANK and their financial activities.
The fifth column who are pushing the FATF pass are traitors ZARIF, ROUHANI, ALI LARIJANI, and HEAD OF IRAN CENTRAL BANK AND OTHER TRAITORS WHERE should be arrested and put on trial. These traitors even don’t have SHAME that have cooperated with the criminals and Zionists to close Iran nuclear program down to GET NOTHING IN RETURN. Iranian people are very angry and they want these traitors be arrested and imprisoned.
On the other hand, North Korea, a young leader, not only has not closed down its nuclear weapon program, but he EXPANDED IT, and the Jewish mafia pimp is ‘admiring’ him. Iranian people want these traitors to be arrested and put in prison.
Ali Larijani, the speaker of the Iran parliament, is another fifth column and a liar where Iranian want him to be executed. This traitor now is pushing to pass the Jewish law, FATF, against Iran economy. This traitor, Ali Larijani, is called ‘kennedy family of Iran’ by western media. His daughter lives in the US.
Rohani family is a corrupt and has done nothing but PRIVITIZATION to transfer money to theives. His brother has been arrested, and I hope he will be arrested soon.
Now, these traitors, Iran ‘reformists’ have BEEN EXPOSED MORE THAN EVER. Zarif/Rouhani, were after ‘New Horizon’ conference to close it down because the criminal ZIONISTs wanted these traitors, Zarif/rouhani to do so. In the past, these traitors would be give funding for this conference. These are, clearly, the US agents in Iran and should be removed immediately. The criminal Jewish mafia is doing everything to establish the Iran fifth column in power. ALL TRAITOR IRANISNS WHO WORK FOR THE WESTERN INTELLIGENCE SERVICES INCLUDING MOSAD, AS PAID AGENTS ARE COMING FROM THE ‘REFORMISTS’.
The fifth column, zarif/rouhani used recent bombing in Baluchistan to CLOSE ‘NEW HORIZON’ CONFERENCE down BECAUSE TRAITOR ZARIF GETS HIS INSTRUCTION FROM THE ZIONISTS LIKE dual citizen Steven Terner Mnuchin, head of US treasury. Mnuchin is the Zionist responsible to put this conference UNDER SANCTION.
These traitors, also are trying to force Iran to pass FATF which is opposed by majority of Iranians except the Iran fifth column including Zarif/rouhani/ali larijai and a puppet traitor Abdolnaser Hemmati, the head of Central bank, all in the pocket of the jewish mafia.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Bank_of_Iran
Iranian people are strongly opposed to Iran fifth column, ‘the reformists’ and recently went after Ali Larijani and did not allow him to speak in Public and chanted slogan against this traitor.
The US call the fifth column in the targeted countries ‘reformists’ ALL OVER THE WORLD, where in fact ARE TRAITORS AND IN THE SERVICE OF THE CRIMINAL JEWISH MAFIA AND THEIR servants like the traitor gigolo in Venezuela .
In a new post, the people holding ‘new horizon’ conference exposed the lies of the Jewish mafia and said the following:
We never invited Ms. Witt. She was in Iran in 2012 as a private US citizen where attended ‘Hollywoodism’ on her own, she was not invited as a speaker. In 2012, Marzieh Hashemi wanted to make a documentary film, thus she needed Ms. Witt’s assistance. Ms. Witt never defected or lives in Iran. These are lies and the work of the Jewish mafia propaganda and their servants.
But the criminal Zionists have a lot of concern about the success of ‘new horizon’ where exposes their crimes against humanity and the criminal FBI, arrested Ms. Hashemi to get information about ‘New Horizon’.
FBI in the past has questioned people who attended this conference and have attacked the houses of six participants.
Israel and Saudi Arabia are friendly to the traitors who blew up the WTC. Iran is friendly to the patriots who are pushing back. Any questions?
Israel will never allow , neither will ever like the idea of any nuclear self sufficiency on the part of Saudi.
They can’t say it openly They need Saudi. So they find some body in NYT and find a lot in Congress to carry water for them. Good pay for waste disposal .
Certainly puts a different perspective on the situation. Thanks.