What Would Putin Tell Trump?

The first date is a decisive one, as we learned in college, while courting Nancy or Alice. The coming first date of two Presidents, the two superheroes of our generation is likely to set the trend for coming years. How will it go? What will they say? The consequences can be joyous – or fatal.
The two leaders are the best these two great countries have produced for many years. Russia has had no leader equal in stature and public support to Putin since Stalin – in a recent poll for the greatest personality in history, a plurality of Russians placed Putin and Stalin at the top, preceding Pushkin, the Russian poet who occupies a place safeguarded for Shakespeare in English hearts. Trump, with all his shortcomings, is a great and good leader in the beginning of his statesman’s career, head and shoulders above his recent predecessors since Richard Nixon.
They are very, very different. Their biggest difference lies in experience. Putin has led his country for (more or less) 17 years; he learned the tricks and skills of the power game the hard way, from being a frontman for the seven Jewish bankers who privatized Russia in Nineties, to a fully independent autocrat comparable to the penultimate Russian Tsar Alexander III, or to Napoleon III. He is a wise ruler, in the Confucian way, forever hiding his steel will under a velvet glove; always modest, moderate, temperate, not given to a momentary abandon of passion. He is in full control of himself, and the Sages tell us this is the most difficult and sublime subject of control. He is also a responsible and reliable statesman; his word is as good as his bond: he kept the ridiculous promises he gave to Yeltsin’s family. He is also very popular with his subjects.
Trump has just recently and in mature age embarked on the statesman’s path, after a lifelong pursuit of business and pleasure. He sorely lacks experience, his hold on power is precarious. He is surrounded by open and hidden enemies, by people who pray for his failure. He is opposed by his own secret services, by the media, by his own party. His popularity isn’t certain.
He is a flamboyant and passionate person, likely to give vent to his feelings and emotions. He is an extrovert, while Putin is an introvert. He is a showman, while Putin had worked in the shadows, being a close approximation to a Russian James Bond.
Such differences could form the basis for a beautiful complementary friendship. If these two persons of different skills and abilities were to work together for a common purpose, they could guide mankind out of its present impasse. Their differences are the differences of ‘two strong men standing face to face, tho’ they came from the ends of the earth’.
However, both leaders are severely handicapped. Trump is handicapped by the poisonous campaign insinuating that he had been elected due to Russian interference and that he is in thrall to Russia; at any conclusion short of a military strike the New York Times and CNN will smirk that he surrendered the crown jewels. Putin is handicapped by the fact that Russia is weaker than the US in every way excepting Doomsday weaponry. Russia is surrounded by US military bases; the US military budget is ten times bigger than the Russian one. Putin has very little leeway to retreat and he is likely to respond in force to a provocation.
If Putin were to speak his mind freely to Trump, and it is not likely, as their conversation will certainly be bugged, recorded and leaked by the NSA to the hostile media, he’d tell him:
- Donald, you can fulfill all your wishes, make America great again, reach all the realistic objectives of the US, if you take a leaf from the book of your great predecessor Richard Nixon, the last independent American President. Even today, after years of inflation, an American worker takes home the same wages his father took in the days of Nixon. If there was a golden age for Americans, it was then. Nixon created the basis of prosperity, he established a long term foreign policy for the US, which is still good and still functions albeit in need of corrections, based on China trade and Arab oil. Nixon ended the wars in SE Asia and brought détente.
Nixon made a U-turn on Vietnam. He ended the war that had snowballed for years, without winning it: he recognized the futility of the war. You can do a U-turn on the Middle East wars your country has carried on for too long. These wars are futile. Everything you want to obtain in Syria, you can have without shooting a single bullet, without sending a single soldier.
I thought of that a few days ago when I was visited by the new Vietnamese President. The US fought in Vietnam for years, you lost 50,000 men and killed hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese, and still you were defeated and expelled from Indochina. And the bottom line? The Vietnamese now are best friends of the US. They like Americans more than they like us, the Russians, or the Chinese, though we supported them through thick and thin in their wars against you or against the French. What was the Vietnam War for? In a few years, the Americans will ask you: what for did we fight that war in Syria and Iraq? You would be lost for an answer.
Nixon dared to make a U-turn on the generation-old policy of containing Red China. He built bridges with China and achieved peace and prosperity for the American people, and for the Chinese, too. You can do a U-turn on the policy of containing Russia, Iran and other smaller independent states. Build bridges instead, and we all shall prosper.
Let us consider Syria first. What does the US want to have in Syria? You name it, you can have it, and without war, without expenditure, without trouble. And I do not mean in a part of a broken and fragmented Syria under occupation, I mean one Syria, united and complete, with its capital Damascus, and its president Bashar al Assad. There is nothing within reason that President Assad would refuse you and I’ll second his promise. Do you want to trade, to produce, to sell, to transit? Welcome and Ahalan we-Sahalan, Assad would tell you. There is nothing he would like more.
The same is true about Iran. This great and ancient country is keen on American friendship, trade and investments. They elected a very pro-Western and liberal president just a few months ago. They agreed to the quite humiliating conditions of a nuclear deal. They never sent out a single terrorist to the US or Europe.
The conditions? The same conditions President Nixon accepted in dealing with China. No interference in internal affairs. Nixon did not demand that the Chinese disarm, forfeit their Communist rule, sell their industries and natural resources to American companies or even fully open their markets to the US. Likewise, you may give up interfering or getting involved in the other countries’ internal affairs.
Iran wants to be an Islamic Republic and allows its priests called ayatollahs to oversee their government. Fine, it is their business! It is neither better nor worse than the Saudi Arabian idea that one family, descendants of Saud, should rule and have all the benefits; or the Israeli way of privileging their faith, or the European way – all that is a matter of choice of people. We do not tell them what to eat, how to choose their mates, or how to rule their lands. Nobody is perfect, as they said in Some Like It Hot.
Some people like to meddle. They say:too much power in Syria belongs to the Alawites. We say: it is their business. They do not tell you that too much power belongs to Jews, and you do not tell them about Alawites. Let Syrians deal with it the way they find fit.
I would not worry about disarmament, too. Nixon did not. If he was to wait for China to disarm, you’d have no Chinese goods in your shops.
Now your military budget is bigger than all military budgets of all states in the world. If you are worried about disarmament, cut your own down to a reasonable size, and other states will follow.
And oh yes, there was a matter of Taiwan. Taiwan claimed sovereignty over China, kept its place in the Security Council, its powerful lobby blocked every attempt to change this status quo. Richard Nixon made a U-turn on Taiwan, as well. He did not “sell out” nor “abandoned” Taiwan, as Taiwanese lobby claimed. He just downgraded Taiwan to its legitimate and reasonable place in the American politics.
Taiwan continued to prosper, it has good working relations with mainland China, it has good relations with everybody, even its own people gained freedom and human rights – it just lost its unreasonable claim to China and its veto over American policy.
There is a “Taiwan” in the Middle East, called Israel. Its claim of superiority and ascendancy in the Middle East is the main reason for your wars on Syria, Iran and Iraq. You can deal with it like Nixon had dealt with Taiwan.
I am the last person to wish ill to the Jewish state. I visit it frequently, I pay pensions to hundreds of thousands of Israeli pensioners, I receive their leaders very often, I have there friends of my childhood. I am well known for my good attitude to the Jewish people. I gave a month’s salary to the upkeep of the Jewish Museum in Moscow, which is the biggest Jewish Museum in the world. Our Jewish community prospers. The Chief Rabbi, who belongs to the same Chabad branch of Judaism as the synagogue your daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared are members of, comes to me and always find help and support.
Jews are wonderful people, no doubt. However, you should not allow these wonderful people to ride upon you as upon a horse. This was a saying by Vladimir Lenin, that I learned as a young Communist. Lenin was very, very friendly to Jews; he had many Jewish colleagues, but he never allowed them to ride upon him. Neither do I.
The Taiwan treatment would be in the best real interests of people of Israel. In recent years, some hundred thousand Israelis have moved to Russia. We accept them, for they aren’t very happy in Israel as it is. Free from its ambitions, Israelis will find their peace in the Middle East, their national home.
Russia is a good friend of Iran and Syria, and it does not interfere with our friendship with Israel. Israelis understand that for us they are a Taiwan, while the rest of the Middle East is a China. You can do the same: make peace and friendship with Syria and Iran, while retaining friendship of Israel. They will understand; perhaps they will whine for a while, but they will eventually find a new modus vivendi.
Before getting into a war, define your objectives. If you will do this regarding Syria, you’ll see that you are getting into a war for the interests of the army command, for the interests of global banking and for Israeli interests. I’d respect these interests, they are perfectly legitimate, but they aren’t your interests, they aren’t interests of the American people.
Generals like wars, that is their occupation; they want more wars, a bigger part of budget, more promotions. But a good ruler commands his generals, he does not follow their command. I have sent home three quarters of my generals, and my popularity did not suffer. How come? I appointed a silly-looking non-professional guy for Secretary of Defence with the brief to slim down the Army. He did it and he got all the flak. At the end, I fired him and the Army loved me even more.
You will really prosper and you will be called the best president of all time, if you will slim down your military. Russia has had many bases abroad, from Cuba to Vietnam, from Aden to the Arctic North; we disbanded them all, and we did not regret it for a day. Bases are an expensive thing, and it is better to do without them.
You know, my generals beseeched me to send troops into the Ukraine, but I didn’t. We’d better spend money on the improvement of our citizens’ life. Now a few million of Ukrainians have voted with their feet: they moved to live and work in Russia, because our way of life is better than theirs. And bear in mind: the Ukraine had been the richest part of the USSR in the time of the Union’s breakup in 1991. Now they are quite poor. It is better to improve the economy than to fight wars.
The global bankers also like wars. I respect their wishes, but I do not intend to oblige them. The Jews like wars, but it is not necessary to grant them every wish. The US has not a single real interest to fight for Syria or Ukraine. Or for Estonia. I can promise you: our tanks will not roll into the Baltic states, though they were a part and parcel of Russia for three hundred years. Just take away the NATO bases from our vicinity. If you won’t we’ll have to defend ourselves.
Nixon also made a U-turn on his policy towards Russia. Instead of confrontation, he chose détente. It was so effective, that in 1990, all Russians chose to support America, follow America and accept America’s model. I was very pro-American myself. In the Oliver Stone film, I admit it. I was first to call President Bush offering my help on 9/11. I gave him transit facilities when he decided to go to Afghanistan. It took years of American support for terrorist rebels in Caucasus, of NATO encroachment eastwards, of vicious campaigns against me and our Russian way of life, of attacks on Iraq, until I changed my mind about the eternal benevolence of the United States and I made it clear in my Munich talk.
You can make this U-turn, too – from confrontation to détente with Russia, like Nixon did. You will find in me your best and most reliable ally.
What would you say to this offer, Donald?
This silly screed has to be a parody, right? The Russians shipped most their jooies off to IzzyVille to get rid of them in a humane manner……Americans would need to do the same if they desire a sane, peaceful, decent society.
Putin's daughter is married to Kirrill Shamalov, a Jew.
Trump's daughter is married to Jared Kushner, another Jew.
Putin himself is a crypto-Jew. His mother's maiden name was Maria Shalomovich. As Jewish as it gets.
Trump is also rumored to have Jewish ancestry on his grandfather's side. His grandfather was a pimp in Alaska.
If only it were that simple – there is giant invisible elephant sitting in on that meeting – ISRAEL.
Of course Putin is telling the truth. ISIS can easily be defeated by both the US and Russia working together – it is almost done now.
It is 100% up to Trump — more war or a return to a measure of peace?
Was campaign Trump telling the truth when he said America First – no more wars?
We shall find out soon!
Peace — Art
p.s. I think that Trump’s future depends on it – his base will desert him if he chooses Israel over America.
Trump, like all US centers of power, is owned by the jews. So, what are we dreaming about ? We will continue to fight Israel's wars. Fuk!
You gave the American illiterate clown too much credit, credit he certainly do not deserve. If you expect him to become a fully fledge statesman like the one-in-a-century Vladimir Putin, you’ll be disappointed.
Mistakes and stupid decisions, there are many but one of his “mistakes” stands out above all:
Giving the Pentagram & CIA free hand to run the US’s wars as they see fit. He have now reduced himself to being a mere porch chimp, like Obongo, for his white ziocon owners. I hope Russia have back-channels to these two rough institutions because they are going to need it…
Russia is not a great country, it even is not large.
As to being great, economically it is comparable to Spain.
Its 1600 intercontinental ballistic missiles, 70ties technology, is the only greatness, these missiles guarantee the independence of Russia.
Russia has ONE aircraft carrier, the USA has dozens, as far as I know.
The capacity to retaliate is in this world the only guarantee to stay independent, as N Korea makes abundantly clear these days.
Russia is not even geographically large, it seems large on most maps, the Mercator projection, that stretches the North Pole point infinitely.
On top of that, most of N Russia, Siberia, is uninhabitable.
Global warming may change this.
Well it is the largest country on earth. Or maybe you are saying with respect to Russia, "You bad!" as in "You are very, very good"
As to its economy being comparable to Spain, when was the last time Spain
- built a spaceship
- launched a nuclear submarine?
- launched a nuclear icebreaker?
- commissioned a fast beeeder reactor?
- developed a modern fighter plane?
- built a passenger jet?
Russia has done all of this in the last decade or so.
Russia’s National Debt to Remain Lowest in Europe
http://www.russia-briefing.com/news/russias-national-debt-remain-lowest-europe.html/
Spain’s national debt reaches highest level in over century
https://www.rt.com/business/356353-spain-debt-record-high/
NASA Data Proves Trump Right to Exit Paris Climate Accord
https://www.prisonplanet.com/nasa-data-proves-trump-right-to-exit-paris-climate-accord.html
‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth, Say 58 Scientific Papers in 2017
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/06/delingpole-global-warming-is-myth-58-scientific-papers-2017/
To Put America First Is to Put Our Planet’s Climate First
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/16/america-first-climate/
Legates et al. (2015), for example, found that only 0.3 percent of 11,944 peer-reviewed articles on climate and related topics, published during the 21 years of 1991 to 2011, had explicitly stated that recent warming was mostly man-made.
"In the last 20 years, we have released more than a third of all the CO2 produced since the beginning of the industrial period. Yet global mean surface temperature has remained essentially constant for 20 years, a fact that has been acknowledged by the IPCC, whose models failed to predict it. NOAA’s State of the Climate report for 2008 said that periods of 15 years or more without warming would indicate a discrepancy between prediction and observation – i.e., that the models were wrong. Just before the recent naturally occurring el Niño event raised global temperature, there had been 18 years and 9 months without any global warming at all."
I guess my first reaction is that Richard Nixon had to resign under threat of impeachment. Not sure I want to end my presidency under similar circumstances.
I’m also skeptical of the claim that Nixon set the basis for prosperity. Wage stagnation began in the early 1970s, during his administration.
Wow, when were you the prexident of the US, or about to be elected as such?
That is prize delusional.
Very LOL.
Trump and Putin may agree on the biggest possible deal that will provide both countries, China and Japan as well, a radically different future. Details follow https://robertmagill.wordpress.com/2017/05/02/the-art-of-the-deal/
It’s not Putin’s job to help America improve its relations with other states.
Especially considering that the net effect would be to increase Russia’s isolation if the Donald actually follows his advice (it should be clear by now that there will be no progress in relations with Europe or the US until Russia stabs the LDNR in the back, at a minimum; probably until it vacates Crimea, too).
Putin is the only leader in the world left stupid enough to take Trump seriously and have hopes for “cooperation”, when everyone else – even the likes of Duterte – are dissing on him, just waiting it out patiently until his inevitable impeachment. Speaks volumes about the desperate situation Putin is in.
I don’t know what he would tell the boob , but he should say, “Enough of the adolescent attention seeking behavior, OK?”
Note to author: There is entirely too much hagiography for the USA’s leading buffoon. He’s a baby faced narcissistic punk who should be nowhere near the levers of power because he’ll stoop to anything for a little attention.
And another thing. This is entirely too melodramatic.:
In a few brief sentences you have succinctly captured the essence of both Donald Trump and the patently silly and embarrassingly hyperbolic screed by the writer. Thanks.
Trump is a genius and is winning.
Jun 3, 2017 Putin defends Trump – ‘Don’t worry, be happy’
President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement caused anger and anxiety across the world. But is there more than meet the eye? How many critics have actually read the agreement themselves – as President Putin rightfully points out? The agreement is a framework agreement with no particular obligations. There are no guidelines as to how resources should be spent, and the resources which the US ratified are quite substantial.
French translation http://plumenclume.org/blog/266-ce-que-dirait-poutine-a-trump
“Russia is not even geographically large…”
Well it is the largest country on earth. Or maybe you are saying with respect to Russia, “You bad!” as in “You are very, very good”
Trump is surrounded by open and hidden enemies, by people who pray for his failure. He is opposed by his own secret services, by the media, by his own party. His popularity isn’t certain.
So true.
If Putin were to speak his mind freely to Trump, and it is not likely, as their conversation will certainly be bugged, recorded and leaked by the NSA to the hostile media, he’d tell him:
The points you make about the current state of the world and affairs between the two countries is mostly spot on if a bit utopian but Putin should tell him these things anyway and to hell with the power of the evil Cabal!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc0sM24CQxI
6/29/17 Robert David Steele (McMaster a Traitor!) White Helmets (pt-3) Alex Jones Infowars
(Ya, I know it's AJ, but believe it or not, he's really good here, as is Steele.)
I'm also skeptical of the claim that Nixon set the basis for prosperity. Wage stagnation began in the early 1970s, during his administration.
Not want to end my presidency umder similar circumstances
Wow, when were you the prexident of the US, or about to be elected as such?
That is prize delusional.
Very LOL.
I couldn’t disagree more. You lost the argument as soon as you used words like “stupid”, “dissing”, “inevitable impeachment” and “desperate situation” (as though the repetition of these last two phrases by you and those that seem to like repeating things over and over, will make them so). The author offers intelligent, reasonable, and INDEPENDENT thinking. Is it now “inevitable” that you will start” desperately” “dissing” on me because I’m “stupid”?
“Uh, well Volodya, let me go ask Ivanka and Jared, then I’ll get back to you…you know, Jared, he’s a real smart guy. He’s very smart, you know…”
“Lenin was very, very friendly to Jews; he had many Jewish colleagues, but he never allowed them to ride upon him.”
No, he just let them kill millions of Russian Christians. Small detail in history, of course.
Israel, you darn well know that the US (US interests, American people) have zero to gain in the Eternal Wars in the Middle East, and that all the serial aggressions over there are all to benefit Israel. Duh! Including the demand that ‘Assad must go’, and for Syria to come apart so Israel can pick at the carcass.
So for Putin to tell Trump what Trump already knows is silly. We all know that the wars are all to benefit Israel, and we all know that what menaces the planet and Russia and the people of the US is the harsh reality of the ZUSA. — That Zionist Jews completely dominate our media and deepstate (Pentagon, NSA, CIA, etc..).
So this is the dilemma that confronts Putin, Trump, and all people of good will on the planet.
What Putin should tell Trump is to look at what Putin managed to pull off with a nation also absolutely under the thrall of antagonistic Rothschild minions, and how Putin managed (heroically) to wrest power from them. Putin is trained in Judo, which involves using your op0nents own momentum against them. That’s what he did with the Jewish Oligarchs, he mollified some with kindness, and he attacked the most dangerous ones directly, throwing them all off balance and making them wonder what the next move might be, since the one certainty you’re dealing with- is their own, honed to absolute lasers’ perfection; self-interest.
So far Trump hasn’t sent troops into Syria or bombed Iran. Hasn’t downed a Russian jet or done anything so stupid that there’s no turning back. We all have a shred of hope that Trump might manage to pull off a Putin, but any advise Putin could give would be great.
exactly, but you have to make it look like they are right up until the point that Khodorkovsky / John Podesta is arrested on child abuse charges (or some other high ranking chump) This will send shock waves though their power structure, and have them all scrambling to protect their own arses, even as they turn on each other.
Their power is top down, yours is grass-roots up. Use that president Trump, play them as if they’re Judo opponents always coming at you, and also keep in mind their galactic egos and preternatural self-interest, and somehow we might meet in the middle and toast the redemption and deliverance of mankind from the devil itself.
Мы будем жить вечно!
It is indeed a bloody wicked world. Let us hope for a miracle to stop the slide into madness.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=109ERbPA4Qs
please check out the lies being told as a pretext for a false flag chemical weapons attack on Syria
Putin, as usual speaks the plain truth, whereas the ZUS- as usual- speaks treacherous lies
The Western media refutes their own lies
https://www.transcend.org/tms/2017/04/pentagon-trained-syrias-al-qaeda-rebels-in-the-use-of-chemical-weapons-prof-michel-chossudovsky/
Haha. There’s a lot of truth in it.
I like Trump and he was definitely not the Deep State candidate but his knowledge is limited which puts him in a precarious position. I can only imagine how much irradiated garbage – masked as the “Truth” – he’s getting fed daily. A “friendly” establishment veteran, with an intricate, detailed story, can sound very authoritative to the inexperienced.
Let’s hope Trump has enough wisdom to recognise how deep this swamp really is before it swallows him. If I were him, I’d plug everyone to a Voight-Kampff test and keep a herd of hungry pigs in the WH’s basement.
You are wrong on every point. The US has 11 aircraft carriers, not dozens. While it’s still more than Russia, it shows your ignorance. Russia is the largest country in the world, regardless of the projection, and has people living throughout its territory, even above the Arctic Circle. It’s missiles are. It ’70s tech, it has in fact continued upgrading its missile forces, with Bulava, Yars, and Sarmat systems being their latest SLBM, road mobile ICBM, and heavy, silk launched ICBM.
As to its economy being comparable to Spain, when was the last time Spain
- built a spaceship
- launched a nuclear submarine?
- launched a nuclear icebreaker?
- commissioned a fast beeeder reactor?
- developed a modern fighter plane?
- built a passenger jet?
Russia has done all of this in the last decade or so.
Any globe can inform you that Russia is not large, especially not in land that can be used.
On Spanish technical and military efforts, as it is already occupied by the USA it cannot defend itself against USA occupation, as Russia does.
Well it is the largest country on earth. Or maybe you are saying with respect to Russia, "You bad!" as in "You are very, very good"
Or perhaps the original poster is from another planet, and could never think of any Earth country as large.
Mistakes and stupid decisions, there are many but one of his "mistakes" stands out above all:
Giving the Pentagram & CIA free hand to run the US's wars as they see fit. He have now reduced himself to being a mere porch chimp, like Obongo, for his white ziocon owners. I hope Russia have back-channels to these two rough institutions because they are going to need it...
And the alternative was ….. Hillary.
Hillary’s bus being pushed
You’re highly uninformed.
Russia’s National Debt to Remain Lowest in Europe
http://www.russia-briefing.com/news/russias-national-debt-remain-lowest-europe.html/
Spain’s national debt reaches highest level in over century
https://www.rt.com/business/356353-spain-debt-record-high/
NASA Data Proves Trump Right to Exit Paris Climate Accord
https://www.prisonplanet.com/nasa-data-proves-trump-right-to-exit-paris-climate-accord.html
‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth, Say 58 Scientific Papers in 2017
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/06/delingpole-global-warming-is-myth-58-scientific-papers-2017/
To Put America First Is to Put Our Planet’s Climate First
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/16/america-first-climate/
Legates et al. (2015), for example, found that only 0.3 percent of 11,944 peer-reviewed articles on climate and related topics, published during the 21 years of 1991 to 2011, had explicitly stated that recent warming was mostly man-made.
“In the last 20 years, we have released more than a third of all the CO2 produced since the beginning of the industrial period. Yet global mean surface temperature has remained essentially constant for 20 years, a fact that has been acknowledged by the IPCC, whose models failed to predict it. NOAA’s State of the Climate report for 2008 said that periods of 15 years or more without warming would indicate a discrepancy between prediction and observation – i.e., that the models were wrong. Just before the recent naturally occurring el Niño event raised global temperature, there had been 18 years and 9 months without any global warming at all.”
As to its economy being comparable to Spain, when was the last time Spain
- built a spaceship
- launched a nuclear submarine?
- launched a nuclear icebreaker?
- commissioned a fast beeeder reactor?
- developed a modern fighter plane?
- built a passenger jet?
Russia has done all of this in the last decade or so.
Thanks for informing me on the number of aircraft carriers.
Any globe can inform you that Russia is not large, especially not in land that can be used.
On Spanish technical and military efforts, as it is already occupied by the USA it cannot defend itself against USA occupation, as Russia does.
Of the acres that are not readily usable for crops or easy for habitation, they Are often full of valuable scarce resources like oil, natural gas, and precious metals.
From those vast farmlands, Russia already exports substantially. In the near future, Russia will be exporting vast and ever greater quantities of produce and meat to the hordes in overcrowded and polluted China and India, as well as to Japan.
Russia will also be one of the few countries left with excess oil and natural gas to export from its vast lands.
Yeah, Russia isn't that big.
Well it is the largest country on earth. Or maybe you are saying with respect to Russia, "You bad!" as in "You are very, very good"
Never seen a globe ?
April 07, 2017 Pentagon Trained Syria’s Al Qaeda “Rebels” in the Use of Chemical Weapons
The Western media refutes their own lies
https://www.transcend.org/tms/2017/04/pentagon-trained-syrias-al-qaeda-rebels-in-the-use-of-chemical-weapons-prof-michel-chossudovsky/
Apr 9, 2017 No More
Nixon was a Neoliberal Liberal=Invade the World…Invite the World…if you can’t Invade and Destroy……invite…for inviting ultimately achieves the same goal if the scale of inviting is massive enough..Here is the proof:The price factor equalization theorem….
Nixon handed Native Born White American Living and Breeding Space over to the Chinese. This TREASON has accelerated from Carter through to Trump.
It’s all about the Neoliberal Wage Slave Labor Policy for the Historic Native Born White American Majority Working Class.
Trump is gonna to play Kissinger’s carrot and stick game with Christian Russia:Give us what we want or we will nuke you…
Especially considering that the net effect would be to increase Russia's isolation if the Donald actually follows his advice (it should be clear by now that there will be no progress in relations with Europe or the US until Russia stabs the LDNR in the back, at a minimum; probably until it vacates Crimea, too).
Do you really believe that Russia will vacate Crimea?
Yeah, Hillary was cancer – only less charming and humorous. Her firm promise to create a no-go zone over Syria was a WW3 promise. I still believe we’ve dodged a nuclear bullet with Trump (so far).
"(so far)" is a very important caveat.
There were two reasons I supported Trump in the election:
1. Supreme Court appointments. So far it appears he has delivered with Gorsuch.
2. Keeping us away from a nuclear confrontation with Russia. Unfortunately the jury is still out on that one.
Also, look at Russia at night on Google maps, most of the population is clustered in the Western part and one can see how underpopulated Russia is given its size.
Anonymous:
“(so far)” is a very important caveat.
There were two reasons I supported Trump in the election:
1. Supreme Court appointments. So far it appears he has delivered with Gorsuch.
2. Keeping us away from a nuclear confrontation with Russia. Unfortunately the jury is still out on that one.
Russia is the largest country in the world, almost twice the size of the United States.
Rank by area:
1. Russia 2. Canada 3. China 4. United States 5. Brazil 6. Australia 7. India
For a person who posts so many links to books, you seem curiously unable to do the most basic fact-checking before making these asinine assertions.
Russia’s National Debt to Remain Lowest in Europe
http://www.russia-briefing.com/news/russias-national-debt-remain-lowest-europe.html/
Spain’s national debt reaches highest level in over century
https://www.rt.com/business/356353-spain-debt-record-high/
NASA Data Proves Trump Right to Exit Paris Climate Accord
https://www.prisonplanet.com/nasa-data-proves-trump-right-to-exit-paris-climate-accord.html
‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth, Say 58 Scientific Papers in 2017
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/06/delingpole-global-warming-is-myth-58-scientific-papers-2017/
To Put America First Is to Put Our Planet’s Climate First
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/16/america-first-climate/
Legates et al. (2015), for example, found that only 0.3 percent of 11,944 peer-reviewed articles on climate and related topics, published during the 21 years of 1991 to 2011, had explicitly stated that recent warming was mostly man-made.
"In the last 20 years, we have released more than a third of all the CO2 produced since the beginning of the industrial period. Yet global mean surface temperature has remained essentially constant for 20 years, a fact that has been acknowledged by the IPCC, whose models failed to predict it. NOAA’s State of the Climate report for 2008 said that periods of 15 years or more without warming would indicate a discrepancy between prediction and observation – i.e., that the models were wrong. Just before the recent naturally occurring el Niño event raised global temperature, there had been 18 years and 9 months without any global warming at all."
So Russia outperforms Spain in national debt. That’s one metric and not a very good one.
Incidentally, according to your link, Russia has the second highest foreign currency debt among developing nations. Not good.
Especially considering that the net effect would be to increase Russia's isolation if the Donald actually follows his advice (it should be clear by now that there will be no progress in relations with Europe or the US until Russia stabs the LDNR in the back, at a minimum; probably until it vacates Crimea, too).
as silly as #4
"(so far)" is a very important caveat.
There were two reasons I supported Trump in the election:
1. Supreme Court appointments. So far it appears he has delivered with Gorsuch.
2. Keeping us away from a nuclear confrontation with Russia. Unfortunately the jury is still out on that one.
He’s getting played and he needs to level-up – fast. Someone mentioned recently that all of the recent US presidents (Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton-lite etc.) won with an anti-intervention campaign promise. It’s telling that the promise never materialised.
The others were leaders in wars, lies, corruption.
Crimea is part of Russia and Donald knows it!
Trump, with all his shortcomings, is a great and good leader in the beginning of his statesman’s career, head and shoulders above his recent predecessors since Richard Nixon.
Since Tricky Dick?
Heaven help us.
As for Russians and Stalin… yes, he was a strong leader but a murderous and tyrannical one at that.
Granted, Europe would be better off if Stalin had taken all of Western Europe as the current elites, taking orders from globalists, are allowing the mass invasion from Africa and Middle East.
From The Headline: “You’ll never be able to chart a new path. Your “trusted” son-in-law would not allow it, AIPAC would dethrone you if you sway away from the path, and the cabal with their puppets will prepare your demise. So my friend, you’re doomed and seem to have surrendered to the warmongers at home and your “allies” abroad. Good luck with your destruction and genocide”. So, me think , Putin will say to Trump…….
Tall as Sean Connery at his peak (he wore a toupee in all the 007 films), Trump is a swashbuckling adventurer who made it in NYC as a property developer. Then he dominated reality TV, and took the MASSIVE risk with his empires of running for pres, and astounded the world, The only thing he fears is sex with a woman (supermodel) who is over fifty years’ old. Trump is not licenced to kill but he was to carry a gun in NY (for dealing with the bone breaking Italian organisation).
Putin played safe all his life, but now he is kicking a million Muscovites out of their city centre post war blocks of flats located in what is now prime real estate. So it seems to me that Putin should be asking Trump’s advice about taking insane risks by getting rid of poor people to put up towers for the elite, especially because those about to be displaced are superbly placed for unrest and demonstrations– like the recent one.
Assuming they were attacked (who why is beyond me ) thermonuclear Fool’s Mate is still available to Russia but it is greatly diminished, From 1945 till the Eighties, Russia could have, if it had wanted to, conventionally steamrollered over Nato and taken western Europe; the Americans would not have used nukes (Kissinger schooled Reagan to no first use because the productive capacity of the US made for certain victory in a long global conventional war which would have followed the Soviet conquest of Europe). But Russia fell behind technologically and the Star Wars program made it obvious that Russia could expect to lose its conventional edge. Marshal Nikolai Ogarkov was dismissed as the chief of the Soviet general staff in the summer of 1984 for saying so publicly, and the fall of communism had a lot to do with the realisation that he had been right. Unfortunately for Russia the system was not the cause, it’s just backward in every way– as has been true for half a millennium. Russia is destined to become a second rate super-power. US fracking technology has already hurt Russia badly.
Putin’s views on national sovereignty reflect his country’s cultural atavism relative to America, which is the most advanced country on earth in every way. Following the USA, the dominant philosophy in the West views state power (even in a democracy) as only enjoying a legitimate existence if it ensure all communities in the society are protected by the law and those laws operate with the veil of ignorance. There is no real reason to have separate nations or states in such a world and the recent US China trade deal that gave Chinese investments in America the right to be treated like any other . It is becoming clear that Trump’s America continue the trajectory of recent policy
The US longs to invest in China and vice versa, Russia is being sidelined from the main line of advnce in world development. Soviet Russia wasted a lot of effort on places like Africa in the latter Cold War, and all the while they were losing ground in the battle for productive capacity, which is the one that is decisive. Perhaps they think because the US worries about Syria it must be valuable, but as previously mentioned the Rawlsian justice and global economics see no taboo against reordering the world so that nation states disappear in all but name. A coalescing Chinamerica will have no opposition because Putin’s outlook will not survive him among the Russia leadership.
The intellectual climate in the West (not unconnected with the commercial basis of civilization there genetically selecting tor certain attributes) has DNA hereditary turned against war (irrational violence), against nations states themselves. Frankly, the West is playing such a different game now, that Putin cannot comprehend it. Securely strong in world view and material things, the West can dismiss Russia as irrelevant. Pity, because the technological advances of the West are about to attain warp speed and lead to exponential progress toward the Singularity (doom).
. "America, which is the most advanced country on earth in every way. "
As for your assessment of the U.S. economy, you are overlooking the fact that the U.S. is living on borrowed time since it can go on with its current expenditure patterns as long as the Dollar remains a world reserve currency. The cancellation of the gold standard in 1971 allowed the U.S. to live well beyond its means, with over bloated defense budgets, by borrowing from all over the world and paying by fiat money. If we assess the current manufacturing capacity of the American economy, we see that it barely makes 10% of its GDP. With most American manufacturing jobs outsourced and the American economy running permanent trade deficits for more than 40 years, we should be careful about the future prospects of the U.S. economy absent a world dominant Dollar.
Russia on the other hand is a ascendant power that is rising from the ashes of the oligarchic rule of the 1990's and it is living well within its means. The Russian military technology has made leaps and bounds in the last 10 years with the total shutting out of the USS Donald Cook communication in the Black Sea a case in point.
While Russia is still the weaker economically and militarily compared to the superpowers of U.S. and China, we had better heed what Churchill once said about Russia ' it is never as weak as it might appear to be'. Both Napoleon and Hitler learned that lesson the very hard way.
No. Where did I so much as imply that?
Putin: So Don Trump, as the Spanish would say, what possessed you to do this? Why the hell are you not sipping daiquiris and water skiing on some Caribbean island like that Virgin guy, eh…
Trump: Branson. Richard Branson.
Putin: That’s the one. Instead of trying to pull off the impossible you should be pulling off young women’s panties, like Berlusconi (big laugh from Vlad). See, you know about business but you know fuck all about how the world works or how a dying empire functions or you would have realized they were never going to let you do anything, except sign off on what they wanted. Please do not ask who “they” are.
So yes, it was correct and rational to propose to work with us to wipe out ISIS but not if you knew that your country created ISIS in the first place and that to have us as an enemy now serves their purposes well.
Trump: So what do you propose I do, oh Great One?
Putin: Carry on doing what you’re doing. Frustrate them, annoy them, but try to work out what it is they want. Set them against each other. Don’t have an allegiance to anything or anyone, especially the Israelis. Say one thing, do another. And get the hell out… if you last the four years.
For your information, by land are, Russia is the largest country in the world.
Of course Putin is telling the truth. ISIS can easily be defeated by both the US and Russia working together – it is almost done now.
It is 100% up to Trump -- more war or a return to a measure of peace?
Was campaign Trump telling the truth when he said America First – no more wars?
We shall find out soon!
Peace --- Art
p.s. I think that Trump’s future depends on it – his base will desert him if he chooses Israel over America.
Am I stupid or what?
Trump, like all US centers of power, is owned by the jews. So, what are we dreaming about ? We will continue to fight Israel’s wars. Fuk!
Wow, when were you the prexident of the US, or about to be elected as such?
That is prize delusional.
Very LOL.
LOL at yourself – he was continuing Israel’s role-playing – Israel writing as Vladimir and Diversity Heretic replying as Donald.
Trump being the only president forced to intervene however so slight compared to…
The others were leaders in wars, lies, corruption.
Excellent comment!
In a few brief sentences you have captured both the essence of our President and the patently silly and embarrassing screed by Israel Shamir. Thanks!
Note to author: There is entirely too much hagiography for the USA's leading buffoon. He's a baby faced narcissistic punk who should be nowhere near the levers of power because he'll stoop to anything for a little attention.
And another thing. This is entirely too melodramatic.:
Agree. What can a Statesman tell a buffoon?
Trump, like all US centers of power, is owned by the jews. So, what are we dreaming about ? We will continue to fight Israel's wars. Fuk!
No..no..no! I have to have hope that one day, we’ll get Tara..err..I mean America back!
America needs help, lots of help to disintagle itself from the jews claws.
I have some hope because I believe in the America I have always known. It is still there but blinded and suffocated.
More has to be done.
The others were leaders in wars, lies, corruption.
Exactly. If (if?) he’s smart he can embrace the half of all political viewpoints… and win…
Hope is nice but not sufficient.
America needs help, lots of help to disintagle itself from the jews claws.
I have some hope because I believe in the America I have always known. It is still there but blinded and suffocated.
More has to be done.
PUTIN to TRUMP:
‘Expose Elite Pedophiles or I Will Begin Naming Names’
http://www.neonnettle.com/news/2349-putin-warns-trump-expose-elite-pedophiles-or-i-will-begin-naming-names-
The issue of child abuse seems to be something that Mr. Putin feels extremely passionate about. Earlier this year he imposed an outright ban on Russian children being adopted by US citizens in a stance against the pedophilia epidemic that has infected the United States.
So true.
If Putin were to speak his mind freely to Trump, and it is not likely, as their conversation will certainly be bugged, recorded and leaked by the NSA to the hostile media, he’d tell him:
The points you make about the current state of the world and affairs between the two countries is mostly spot on if a bit utopian but Putin should tell him these things anyway and to hell with the power of the evil Cabal!
WILL TRUMP LEAD the SUMMER of PEACE, #UNRIG ??
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc0sM24CQxI
6/29/17 Robert David Steele (McMaster a Traitor!) White Helmets (pt-3) Alex Jones Infowars
(Ya, I know it’s AJ, but believe it or not, he’s really good here, as is Steele.)
So, what metric would you use? Do tell.
Need more?
America needs help, lots of help to disintagle itself from the jews claws.
I have some hope because I believe in the America I have always known. It is still there but blinded and suffocated.
More has to be done.
People have to have guts and not be afraid of the anti Semite label.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc0sM24CQxI
6/29/17 Robert David Steele (McMaster a Traitor!) White Helmets (pt-3) Alex Jones Infowars
(Ya, I know it's AJ, but believe it or not, he's really good here, as is Steele.)
As I said above..
Alex Jones and I don’t listen to him, is just an a-hole and blowhard poser, he doesn’t have the ‘cojones’ to call a spade a spade. He knows who butters his bread.
GDP, inflation, unemployment, CPI, wealth inequality, income inequality, etc.
Need more?
Israel Shamir,”…The US fought in Vietnam for years, you lost 50,000 men and killed hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese, and still you were defeated and expelled from Indochina…”
This is a direct lie. We were not defeated. We left the South Vietnamese and agreed to provide them with arms and air power.
“…In Viet Nam the North sent 150,000 men south with as much armor as the Wehrmacht had in many WW II engagements. That was in 1973, and of that 150,000 fewer than 50,000 men and no armor returned to the North, at a cost of under 1,000 American casualties. Most would count that an outstanding victory…”, Jerry Pournelle.
The talk about the Vietnam war is absurd. Total Democrat talking points. Haven’t you people ever seen a map of Vietnam? Vietnam had one of the best ports in Asia and sits astride the major Asia, Western trade routes. The USSR had over 20,000 nuclear missiles pointed at us. They had guerilla wars all over the place. They were winning. We decided to fight them in Vietnam to slow them down and it worked partially. A lot of the Southeastern countries defeated their Communist guerilla forces while the Vietnam war was going on and now while they aren’t all perfect they beat the reeducation camps of the Commies.
After the Tet offensive the Viet Cong were mostly gone. The attacks were mostly from the North. 1975 North Vietnam attacked and the South fell it was the biggest agglomeration of tanks since WWII and the battle of Kursk. The reason the South lost was the Democratic Congress refused to allow Ford to use American air power and Nixon was gone.
There’s only a few roads leading to the South. They were completely jammed with tanks and troop trucks. It was a complete turkey shoot. Ford was told he would be impeached if he used air power to stop them so the South fell. The Democrats had been saying the war could never be won and by God they were not going to be proven wrong. The Democrats voted a completely inadequate amount of arms,
“…the Democratic Congress voted our South Vietnamese 20 cartridges and 2 hand grenades per man, but refused naval and air support…”, Jerry Pournelle.
, the South Vietnamese ran out of ammunition and were beaten. This did not have to happen. With a minimal of air power the North could have been completely routed. Let’s not even mention we could fire battleships off the coast and destroy the whole offensive. It might have set them back so far they would have never tried again.
The idea that the Vietnam vets died for nothing is a huge psyops by the Democrats. The South had defeated all the guerillas. All they needed was support to hold off the North and the Democrats sold them out. If the South Vietnamese had not fell it’s very likely that the Cambodian Genocide would have never happened.
As for Syria,Israel Shamir,”…what for did we fight that war in Syria and Iraq? You would be lost for an answer…”
The war in Syria is because the US was attacked by the Israelis on 9-11 and they run our foreign and domestic policy because of:
1. Control of the financial system through the FED.
2. Control of the political system through control of finance, the press and blackmail.
The Middle-eastern wars are wars for Israel.
“…Jews are wonderful people, no doubt…”
The Jews are a tribe of psychopaths that parasitically live off of other civilizations. There’s beginning to be scientific evidence for this. If it’s not censored more will be coming.
“”…https://heartiste.wordpress.com/2017/06/19/ashkepathy/
“…Low-activity MAOA genes (2R and 3R) are associated with impulsive aggression and psychopathy….”
“…The population, which has the highest frequency of the combination of the “worrier gene” (low-activity COMT (Met)) and the “warrior gene” (low-activity MAOA), as far as I could ascertain, is the Ashkenazi Jewish population…”
“…The Hoaxin’ have on average a much higher incidence of both the genes which predispose to paranoia and the genes which predispose to psychopathy and aggression…”…””
Israel Shamir,”…In recent years, some hundred thousand Israelis have moved to Russia…”
Haven’t they caused you enough trouble? Get rid of them. Save yourselves while you can. Abuse them as much as humanly possible maybe they will leave.
Israel Shamir,”…The US has not a single real interest to fight for Syria or Ukraine. Or for Estonia…”
I absolutely agree and can think of nothing better than the US and Russia being friends and maybe even allies. We would make great allies as neither has anything the other has to have or desires. The present tension is only driven by the Jews.
I didn’t know Canada was larger than the US. We should immediately invade and take all that land. Then we’d be bigger.
Z-man:
Some time ago in Chronicles Magazine Justin Raimondo wrote very disparagingly about Alex Jones.
For what it’s worth, I believe that AJ sometimes make some good points; it’s all about separating the wheat from the chaff.
Of course Raimondo would say there’s no wheat there, but it’s a free country (at least for now!).
So for Putin to tell Trump what Trump already knows is silly. We all know that the wars are all to benefit Israel, and we all know that what menaces the planet and Russia and the people of the US is the harsh reality of the ZUSA. --- That Zionist Jews completely dominate our media and deepstate (Pentagon, NSA, CIA, etc..). So this is the dilemma that confronts Putin, Trump, and all people of good will on the planet. What Putin should tell Trump is to look at what Putin managed to pull off with a nation also absolutely under the thrall of antagonistic Rothschild minions, and how Putin managed (heroically) to wrest power from them. Putin is trained in Judo, which involves using your op0nents own momentum against them. That's what he did with the Jewish Oligarchs, he mollified some with kindness, and he attacked the most dangerous ones directly, throwing them all off balance and making them wonder what the next move might be, since the one certainty you're dealing with- is their own, honed to absolute lasers' perfection; self-interest. So far Trump hasn't sent troops into Syria or bombed Iran. Hasn't downed a Russian jet or done anything so stupid that there's no turning back. We all have a shred of hope that Trump might manage to pull off a Putin, but any advise Putin could give would be great. exactly, but you have to make it look like they are right up until the point that Khodorkovsky / John Podesta is arrested on child abuse charges (or some other high ranking chump) This will send shock waves though their power structure, and have them all scrambling to protect their own arses, even as they turn on each other. Their power is top down, yours is grass-roots up. Use that president Trump, play them as if they're Judo opponents always coming at you, and also keep in mind their galactic egos and preternatural self-interest, and somehow we might meet in the middle and toast the redemption and deliverance of mankind from the devil itself. Мы будем жить вечно!
It is our new strategy to bring about world peace, and we shall name it “Jewdo”!
works for me!
happy fourth !
Note to author: There is entirely too much hagiography for the USA's leading buffoon. He's a baby faced narcissistic punk who should be nowhere near the levers of power because he'll stoop to anything for a little attention.
And another thing. This is entirely too melodramatic.:
Excellent comment!
In a few brief sentences you have succinctly captured the essence of both Donald Trump and the patently silly and embarrassingly hyperbolic screed by the writer. Thanks.
Justin Raimondo is pretty good on the Zionist menace but he’s a raving faggot. Which in a way is ok since he can’t be blackmailed by the Cabal, but it still isn’t the best voice to have promoting this case, just sayin’.
Thanks for your response.
Justin Raimondo continues to write in Chronicles, the premier paleo conservative/libertarian magazine even after the successful putsch against his patron Tom Fleming.
Several years ago in Chronicles, Raimondo claimed that it would eventually be proven true that the US was responsible for the founding of ISIS. I believe that over the course of time his claim has more and more been proven to be true.
I will be forever hostile to the American left for their irresponsible lie that Trump was elected due to Russian influence – this is still promoted on a daily basis by the press, and has made it all but impossible for Trump to extend a friendly hand to Putin. The left would rather wound Trump than create a friendly and mutually beneficial relationship with the only other great nuclear power, and in fact would welcome armed conflict. Such a loss for the world! These scheming bastards did it only because they would send us all into a nuclear war rather than relinquish their hold on political power.
Note to author: There is entirely too much hagiography for the USA's leading buffoon. He's a baby faced narcissistic punk who should be nowhere near the levers of power because he'll stoop to anything for a little attention.
And another thing. This is entirely too melodramatic.:
The buffoons would be the DNC, the Republican Party, the media, the identity groups.
Trump is a genius and is winning.
When you wrote “…there will be no progress in relations with Europe or the US until Russia stabs the LDNR in the back, at a minimum; probably until it vacates Crimea, too).”
Putin played safe all his life, but now he is kicking a million Muscovites out of their city centre post war blocks of flats located in what is now prime real estate. So it seems to me that Putin should be asking Trump's advice about taking insane risks by getting rid of poor people to put up towers for the elite, especially because those about to be displaced are superbly placed for unrest and demonstrations-- like the recent one.
Assuming they were attacked (who why is beyond me ) thermonuclear Fool's Mate is still available to Russia but it is greatly diminished, From 1945 till the Eighties, Russia could have, if it had wanted to, conventionally steamrollered over Nato and taken western Europe; the Americans would not have used nukes (Kissinger schooled Reagan to no first use because the productive capacity of the US made for certain victory in a long global conventional war which would have followed the Soviet conquest of Europe). But Russia fell behind technologically and the Star Wars program made it obvious that Russia could expect to lose its conventional edge. Marshal Nikolai Ogarkov was dismissed as the chief of the Soviet general staff in the summer of 1984 for saying so publicly, and the fall of communism had a lot to do with the realisation that he had been right. Unfortunately for Russia the system was not the cause, it's just backward in every way-- as has been true for half a millennium. Russia is destined to become a second rate super-power. US fracking technology has already hurt Russia badly.
Putin's views on national sovereignty reflect his country's cultural atavism relative to America, which is the most advanced country on earth in every way. Following the USA, the dominant philosophy in the West views state power (even in a democracy) as only enjoying a legitimate existence if it ensure all communities in the society are protected by the law and those laws operate with the veil of ignorance. There is no real reason to have separate nations or states in such a world and the recent US China trade deal that gave Chinese investments in America the right to be treated like any other . It is becoming clear that Trump's America continue the trajectory of recent policy The US longs to invest in China and vice versa, Russia is being sidelined from the main line of advnce in world development. Soviet Russia wasted a lot of effort on places like Africa in the latter Cold War, and all the while they were losing ground in the battle for productive capacity, which is the one that is decisive. Perhaps they think because the US worries about Syria it must be valuable, but as previously mentioned the Rawlsian justice and global economics see no taboo against reordering the world so that nation states disappear in all but name. A coalescing Chinamerica will have no opposition because Putin's outlook will not survive him among the Russia leadership.
The intellectual climate in the West (not unconnected with the commercial basis of civilization there genetically selecting tor certain attributes) has DNA hereditary turned against war (irrational violence), against nations states themselves. Frankly, the West is playing such a different game now, that Putin cannot comprehend it. Securely strong in world view and material things, the West can dismiss Russia as irrelevant. Pity, because the technological advances of the West are about to attain warp speed and lead to exponential progress toward the Singularity (doom).
Here is where I realized that you were nothing but a foolish ideologue
. “America, which is the most advanced country on earth in every way. “
This is a direct lie. We were not defeated. We left the South Vietnamese and agreed to provide them with arms and air power.
"...In Viet Nam the North sent 150,000 men south with as much armor as the Wehrmacht had in many WW II engagements. That was in 1973, and of that 150,000 fewer than 50,000 men and no armor returned to the North, at a cost of under 1,000 American casualties. Most would count that an outstanding victory...", Jerry Pournelle.
The talk about the Vietnam war is absurd. Total Democrat talking points. Haven't you people ever seen a map of Vietnam? Vietnam had one of the best ports in Asia and sits astride the major Asia, Western trade routes. The USSR had over 20,000 nuclear missiles pointed at us. They had guerilla wars all over the place. They were winning. We decided to fight them in Vietnam to slow them down and it worked partially. A lot of the Southeastern countries defeated their Communist guerilla forces while the Vietnam war was going on and now while they aren't all perfect they beat the reeducation camps of the Commies.
After the Tet offensive the Viet Cong were mostly gone. The attacks were mostly from the North. 1975 North Vietnam attacked and the South fell it was the biggest agglomeration of tanks since WWII and the battle of Kursk. The reason the South lost was the Democratic Congress refused to allow Ford to use American air power and Nixon was gone.
There's only a few roads leading to the South. They were completely jammed with tanks and troop trucks. It was a complete turkey shoot. Ford was told he would be impeached if he used air power to stop them so the South fell. The Democrats had been saying the war could never be won and by God they were not going to be proven wrong. The Democrats voted a completely inadequate amount of arms,
"...the Democratic Congress voted our South Vietnamese 20 cartridges and 2 hand grenades per man, but refused naval and air support...", Jerry Pournelle.
, the South Vietnamese ran out of ammunition and were beaten. This did not have to happen. With a minimal of air power the North could have been completely routed. Let's not even mention we could fire battleships off the coast and destroy the whole offensive. It might have set them back so far they would have never tried again.
The idea that the Vietnam vets died for nothing is a huge psyops by the Democrats. The South had defeated all the guerillas. All they needed was support to hold off the North and the Democrats sold them out. If the South Vietnamese had not fell it's very likely that the Cambodian Genocide would have never happened.
As for Syria,Israel Shamir,"...what for did we fight that war in Syria and Iraq? You would be lost for an answer..."
The war in Syria is because the US was attacked by the Israelis on 9-11 and they run our foreign and domestic policy because of:
1. Control of the financial system through the FED.
2. Control of the political system through control of finance, the press and blackmail.
The Middle-eastern wars are wars for Israel.
"...Jews are wonderful people, no doubt..."
The Jews are a tribe of psychopaths that parasitically live off of other civilizations. There's beginning to be scientific evidence for this. If it's not censored more will be coming.
""...https://heartiste.wordpress.com/2017/06/19/ashkepathy/
"...Low-activity MAOA genes (2R and 3R) are associated with impulsive aggression and psychopathy...."
"...The population, which has the highest frequency of the combination of the “worrier gene” (low-activity COMT (Met)) and the “warrior gene” (low-activity MAOA), as far as I could ascertain, is the Ashkenazi Jewish population..."
"...The Hoaxin’ have on average a much higher incidence of both the genes which predispose to paranoia and the genes which predispose to psychopathy and aggression..."...""
Israel Shamir,"...In recent years, some hundred thousand Israelis have moved to Russia..."
Haven't they caused you enough trouble? Get rid of them. Save yourselves while you can. Abuse them as much as humanly possible maybe they will leave.
Israel Shamir,"...The US has not a single real interest to fight for Syria or Ukraine. Or for Estonia..."
I absolutely agree and can think of nothing better than the US and Russia being friends and maybe even allies. We would make great allies as neither has anything the other has to have or desires. The present tension is only driven by the Jews.
The decisive point about the conflict in Viet Nam is that the United States of America had no right, or legitimacy to be there in the first place. That doesn’t make the blood shed by U.S. troops, or the Vietnamese, any less red, but nobody who fought or died there, on either side, had any say in the war; those decisions were made elsewhere.
After the French were defeated at Dien Bien Phu, it was Republican President, former General of the Army, and WWII “hero,” Dwight David Eisenhower who failed to support the Geneva Accords, and allow nation-wide elections in Viet Nam, scheduled for 1956.
In addition, we can also be reasonably sure that JFK, had he lived, would have pulled all U.S. troops out of Viet Nam quickly, and quietly.
http://bostonreview.net/us/galbraith-exit-strategy-vietnam
What was finally achieved by bullet in 1975 might have been resolved by ballot in 1956, but as everyone by now knows, there’s a lot more money in bullets, than there is in ballots.
Says who? We were invited in. The North was attacking the South. Your comment is just made up dust. The Commies were attacking everywhere on the globe they got a chance. Why don't you admonish them? Wait...they must have meant well...supposedly so it's ok all the people they killed are dead, right?
Never forget it wasn't the US that had walls around it where they shot you if you tried to leave the country. That was the Commies.
"...McNamara restated his account of this meeting and stressed its importance. He confirmed that President Kennedy’s action had three elements:
(1) complete withdrawal “by December 31, 1965,”
(2) the first 1,000 out by the end of 1963, and
(3) a public announcement, to set these decisions “in concrete,” which was made. .."
McNamara is the pure "Peter Principle" in action. He was completely incompetent. After he screwed Ford motor company by reducing all automobiles to equations he did the same in Vietnam. Not that measurement is not important but that you have to know what your doing in the first place to understand the measurements. That was his problem. He didn't know what he was doing. Is there more collaboration for McNamara's comments? He could very well be lying or have remembered things more soothing to his conscience than reality.
This also in no way means that Kennedy would have cut off all air support and ammunition like the Democrats forced Ford to do. Lets not even mention that Kennedy was the fool that got Deim assassinated and Kennedy was a Democrat so I don't now how he changes anything about what I said.
Lets look at how you so conveniently side step the whole issue of the Viet Cong being destroyed, how Nixon crushed, utterly crushed the North in Cambodia and then how the Democrats sacrificed the South Vietnamese to the Gods of...well I don't know what I guess their overwhelming EGO.
"...Dwight David Eisenhower who failed to support the Geneva Accords, and allow nation-wide elections in Viet Nam, scheduled for 1956..."
It's my understanding that the whole election was going to be rigged to be a vote once, Commie forever type vote and that we had no reason to be a part of such a farce.
Why would anyone expect the Commies to do anything but cheat? How many times does reality have to smack you in the head before you pay attention to their past performance? Just how many dead bodies and walls around countries to keep the citizens from escaping "paradise" does it take before you realize that the Commies are just no damn good and can't be trusted. If you play cards with a guy whose dealing from the bottom of the deck and you know it...then why are you playing cards at all with him?
Z-man:
Thanks for your response.
Justin Raimondo continues to write in Chronicles, the premier paleo conservative/libertarian magazine even after the successful putsch against his patron Tom Fleming.
Several years ago in Chronicles, Raimondo claimed that it would eventually be proven true that the US was responsible for the founding of ISIS. I believe that over the course of time his claim has more and more been proven to be true.
Any globe can inform you that Russia is not large, especially not in land that can be used.
On Spanish technical and military efforts, as it is already occupied by the USA it cannot defend itself against USA occupation, as Russia does.
Russia has among the most acres of fertile crop land of any country in the world.
Of the acres that are not readily usable for crops or easy for habitation, they Are often full of valuable scarce resources like oil, natural gas, and precious metals.
From those vast farmlands, Russia already exports substantially. In the near future, Russia will be exporting vast and ever greater quantities of produce and meat to the hordes in overcrowded and polluted China and India, as well as to Japan.
Russia will also be one of the few countries left with excess oil and natural gas to export from its vast lands.
Yeah, Russia isn’t that big.
An American is really going to mock Russia for being in debt? Look in the mirror, bro. We are well and truly broke, and have been for a while, and it’s not even close.
Trump is a genius and is winning.
Until the wall is built and guarded, and illegal immigration plummets and illegals are rounded up and deported en masse, he and we are not winning.
Until he achieves even the slightest reductiin in federal spending, military or nonmilitary, he is not winning. Of course, absurdly and unrealistically, Trump has no desire to cut military spending and war spending and thus no desire to cut fed spending overall.
Not asking for perfection, just enough progress or damage control to avoid a major war, to avoid being demographically and culturally submerged by third worlders, and to avoid going bankrupt or hyperinflating to pay our gov debts.
“…The decisive point about the conflict in Viet Nam is that the United States of America had no right, or legitimacy to be there in the first place…”
Says who? We were invited in. The North was attacking the South. Your comment is just made up dust. The Commies were attacking everywhere on the globe they got a chance. Why don’t you admonish them? Wait…they must have meant well…supposedly so it’s ok all the people they killed are dead, right?
Never forget it wasn’t the US that had walls around it where they shot you if you tried to leave the country. That was the Commies.
“…McNamara restated his account of this meeting and stressed its importance. He confirmed that President Kennedy’s action had three elements:
(1) complete withdrawal “by December 31, 1965,”
(2) the first 1,000 out by the end of 1963, and
(3) a public announcement, to set these decisions “in concrete,” which was made. ..”
McNamara is the pure “Peter Principle” in action. He was completely incompetent. After he screwed Ford motor company by reducing all automobiles to equations he did the same in Vietnam. Not that measurement is not important but that you have to know what your doing in the first place to understand the measurements. That was his problem. He didn’t know what he was doing. Is there more collaboration for McNamara’s comments? He could very well be lying or have remembered things more soothing to his conscience than reality.
This also in no way means that Kennedy would have cut off all air support and ammunition like the Democrats forced Ford to do. Lets not even mention that Kennedy was the fool that got Deim assassinated and Kennedy was a Democrat so I don’t now how he changes anything about what I said.
Lets look at how you so conveniently side step the whole issue of the Viet Cong being destroyed, how Nixon crushed, utterly crushed the North in Cambodia and then how the Democrats sacrificed the South Vietnamese to the Gods of…well I don’t know what I guess their overwhelming EGO.
I missed one of your points,
“…Dwight David Eisenhower who failed to support the Geneva Accords, and allow nation-wide elections in Viet Nam, scheduled for 1956…”
It’s my understanding that the whole election was going to be rigged to be a vote once, Commie forever type vote and that we had no reason to be a part of such a farce.
Why would anyone expect the Commies to do anything but cheat? How many times does reality have to smack you in the head before you pay attention to their past performance? Just how many dead bodies and walls around countries to keep the citizens from escaping “paradise” does it take before you realize that the Commies are just no damn good and can’t be trusted. If you play cards with a guy whose dealing from the bottom of the deck and you know it…then why are you playing cards at all with him?
Authority for U.S. military involvement in Viet Nam was the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution of Aug. 10, 1964, not any invitation from the propped-up South Vietnamese. The Gulf of Tonkin incident was a false-flag naval engagement instigated by the United States Navy in early August 1964: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulf_of_Tonkin_incident
I was a fairly fierce anti-communist cold warrior in 1964. I have no use for communism still, capitalized or not, but I see a bigger picture now.
If Communism was to be opposed in Asia, the place to have done it was in China after WWII, where our man Chiang Kai Shek was in place with an army, U.S advisors, bags of gold, and at least a fighting chance to duke it out with Mao's PLA, and even prevail, if only that enormous arsenal of anti-communist fervor could have spared the Nationalists some planes and tanks, and some training in them.
Instead of that, we helped finance French attempts to re-establish their colony in Viet Nam, and when that failed, quietly picked up the ball, and instead of promoting nationwide elections, began supporting the South, financially and militarily, and eventually engaging in provocative covert military action against the North.
So no. It was a bogus little chickenshit war in the wrong place at the wrong time against the wrong foe that took the lives of 58,220 American servicemen, countless Vietnamese on both sides of the conflict, which inflicted severe damage to the environment in SE Asia, severe damage to military bearing, morale, and effectiveness of U.S. military forces by the end of the conflict, and a loss of national spirit and sense of direction well articulated by Paul Simon in his "American Tune" from 1975:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OEWBq_jzuA
'Expose Elite Pedophiles or I Will Begin Naming Names'
http://www.neonnettle.com/news/2349-putin-warns-trump-expose-elite-pedophiles-or-i-will-begin-naming-names- The issue of child abuse seems to be something that Mr. Putin feels extremely passionate about. Earlier this year he imposed an outright ban on Russian children being adopted by US citizens in a stance against the pedophilia epidemic that has infected the United States.
There are certainly a huge number of pedophiles, sex offenders, and pedophiles locked up and on the loose in the US. It is often claimed that Backpage.com is complicit with the sexual trafficking of underage girls. Whether the problem is worse in Russia, or just ignored, we really don’t know.
or, Putin just tells the deepstate / PTB that the first place to get glassed would be the shitty little state
works for me!
happy fourth !
"...Dwight David Eisenhower who failed to support the Geneva Accords, and allow nation-wide elections in Viet Nam, scheduled for 1956..."
It's my understanding that the whole election was going to be rigged to be a vote once, Commie forever type vote and that we had no reason to be a part of such a farce.
Why would anyone expect the Commies to do anything but cheat? How many times does reality have to smack you in the head before you pay attention to their past performance? Just how many dead bodies and walls around countries to keep the citizens from escaping "paradise" does it take before you realize that the Commies are just no damn good and can't be trusted. If you play cards with a guy whose dealing from the bottom of the deck and you know it...then why are you playing cards at all with him?
I think you missed more than one. With 58,220 American combat deaths in the Viet Nam conflict, what was the benefit to the United States of America, other than to the big defense contractors, to fight all those years, and have the Communist North prevail anyway?
Authority for U.S. military involvement in Viet Nam was the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution of Aug. 10, 1964, not any invitation from the propped-up South Vietnamese. The Gulf of Tonkin incident was a false-flag naval engagement instigated by the United States Navy in early August 1964:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulf_of_Tonkin_incident
I was a fairly fierce anti-communist cold warrior in 1964. I have no use for communism still, capitalized or not, but I see a bigger picture now.
If Communism was to be opposed in Asia, the place to have done it was in China after WWII, where our man Chiang Kai Shek was in place with an army, U.S advisors, bags of gold, and at least a fighting chance to duke it out with Mao’s PLA, and even prevail, if only that enormous arsenal of anti-communist fervor could have spared the Nationalists some planes and tanks, and some training in them.
Instead of that, we helped finance French attempts to re-establish their colony in Viet Nam, and when that failed, quietly picked up the ball, and instead of promoting nationwide elections, began supporting the South, financially and militarily, and eventually engaging in provocative covert military action against the North.
So no. It was a bogus little chickenshit war in the wrong place at the wrong time against the wrong foe that took the lives of 58,220 American servicemen, countless Vietnamese on both sides of the conflict, which inflicted severe damage to the environment in SE Asia, severe damage to military bearing, morale, and effectiveness of U.S. military forces by the end of the conflict, and a loss of national spirit and sense of direction well articulated by Paul Simon in his “American Tune” from 1975:
I agree. The Democrat party lost the war. They are directly responsible as I covered. The other reason we got in it in the first place was the Commie guerilla wars sponsored by the USSR all over East Asia and damn near everywhere else on the globe. Remember the oil spot theory? This was a real thing and happened in Cambodia where they killed massive percentages of their own citizens. The US actual war fighting, where we actually were trying to kill them, didn't kill anywhere near the percentage of people the commies killed as just a matter of course in running their government. For them it was a feature.
These are the same people that killed over 100 million people during their rule in their OWN territories. I beg to differ that the Western Democracies are somehow deemed equivalent to this murderous bunch. They seemed to be winning at the time and said,"We will bury you". This was no idle threat. Don't pretend that they were all nice folks just looking out for the "worker". That's why we fought in Vietnam.
"...Authority for U.S. military involvement in Viet Nam was the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution..."
It's difficult to converse with someone who just blatantly lies all the time and makes things up. The Gulf of Tonkin was used to get Congress to commit troops and had nothing to do with whether South Vietnam invited us or not into their country. You pretend that South Vietnam had no government. A lie. The SV gov. DID NOT WANT TO BE COMMIE. They were independent. So independent that your "hero" Kennedy had him killed. (another Democrat failure).
"...I have no use for communism still, capitalized or not, but I see a bigger picture now..."
And what would that be? You seem to be hanging all your points on made up points that don't necessarily have anything to do with the point at hand. You never address anything I bring up related to your points...because... they disprove yours and you want to live in a fantasy world where the commies "were good people" who just made a few mistakes.
"...If Communism was to be opposed in Asia, the place to have done it was in China after WWII, where our man Chiang Kai Shek..."
My mistake. I was reading your comment and replying as I read it. I see now your making my points for me. The commies that Roosevelt had in his government and the State department lost that damn thing too. They are worthless.
"...we helped finance French attempts to re-establish their colony in Viet Nam..."
No we helped them fight commies. You can't always choose who you have and what circumstances you have for allies. Besides the French were better than the commies to the Vietnamese.
"...instead of promoting nationwide elections..."
Already went over this. The elections were a farce. Set up by the commies. Stalin said,"It doesn't matter who votes. It matters who counts the votes", or something like that.
All the rest you write is just more SJW posturing. You believe the US is evil blah, blah, blah and love the commies because "they are good people".
please check out the lies being told as a pretext for a false flag chemical weapons attack on Syria
Putin, as usual speaks the plain truth, whereas the ZUS- as usual- speaks treacherous lies
FYI Rurik, April 07, 2017 Pentagon Trained Syria’s Al Qaeda “Rebels” in the Use of Chemical Weapons
The Western media refutes their own lies
https://www.transcend.org/tms/2017/04/pentagon-trained-syrias-al-qaeda-rebels-in-the-use-of-chemical-weapons-prof-michel-chossudovsky/
the arrogance of the deepstate on display
they know they're lying and they know it doesn't matter, because they own the Western msm, and so they know their lies will be repeated as the truth, until the sheople believe
Says who? We were invited in. The North was attacking the South. Your comment is just made up dust. The Commies were attacking everywhere on the globe they got a chance. Why don't you admonish them? Wait...they must have meant well...supposedly so it's ok all the people they killed are dead, right?
Never forget it wasn't the US that had walls around it where they shot you if you tried to leave the country. That was the Commies.
"...McNamara restated his account of this meeting and stressed its importance. He confirmed that President Kennedy’s action had three elements:
(1) complete withdrawal “by December 31, 1965,”
(2) the first 1,000 out by the end of 1963, and
(3) a public announcement, to set these decisions “in concrete,” which was made. .."
McNamara is the pure "Peter Principle" in action. He was completely incompetent. After he screwed Ford motor company by reducing all automobiles to equations he did the same in Vietnam. Not that measurement is not important but that you have to know what your doing in the first place to understand the measurements. That was his problem. He didn't know what he was doing. Is there more collaboration for McNamara's comments? He could very well be lying or have remembered things more soothing to his conscience than reality.
This also in no way means that Kennedy would have cut off all air support and ammunition like the Democrats forced Ford to do. Lets not even mention that Kennedy was the fool that got Deim assassinated and Kennedy was a Democrat so I don't now how he changes anything about what I said.
Lets look at how you so conveniently side step the whole issue of the Viet Cong being destroyed, how Nixon crushed, utterly crushed the North in Cambodia and then how the Democrats sacrificed the South Vietnamese to the Gods of...well I don't know what I guess their overwhelming EGO.
McNamara is in hell!
Authority for U.S. military involvement in Viet Nam was the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution of Aug. 10, 1964, not any invitation from the propped-up South Vietnamese. The Gulf of Tonkin incident was a false-flag naval engagement instigated by the United States Navy in early August 1964: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulf_of_Tonkin_incident
I was a fairly fierce anti-communist cold warrior in 1964. I have no use for communism still, capitalized or not, but I see a bigger picture now.
If Communism was to be opposed in Asia, the place to have done it was in China after WWII, where our man Chiang Kai Shek was in place with an army, U.S advisors, bags of gold, and at least a fighting chance to duke it out with Mao's PLA, and even prevail, if only that enormous arsenal of anti-communist fervor could have spared the Nationalists some planes and tanks, and some training in them.
Instead of that, we helped finance French attempts to re-establish their colony in Viet Nam, and when that failed, quietly picked up the ball, and instead of promoting nationwide elections, began supporting the South, financially and militarily, and eventually engaging in provocative covert military action against the North.
So no. It was a bogus little chickenshit war in the wrong place at the wrong time against the wrong foe that took the lives of 58,220 American servicemen, countless Vietnamese on both sides of the conflict, which inflicted severe damage to the environment in SE Asia, severe damage to military bearing, morale, and effectiveness of U.S. military forces by the end of the conflict, and a loss of national spirit and sense of direction well articulated by Paul Simon in his "American Tune" from 1975:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OEWBq_jzuA
“…With 58,220 American combat deaths in the Viet Nam conflict, what was the benefit to the United States of America, other than to the big defense contractors, to fight all those years, and have the Communist North prevail anyway?…”
I agree. The Democrat party lost the war. They are directly responsible as I covered. The other reason we got in it in the first place was the Commie guerilla wars sponsored by the USSR all over East Asia and damn near everywhere else on the globe. Remember the oil spot theory? This was a real thing and happened in Cambodia where they killed massive percentages of their own citizens. The US actual war fighting, where we actually were trying to kill them, didn’t kill anywhere near the percentage of people the commies killed as just a matter of course in running their government. For them it was a feature.
These are the same people that killed over 100 million people during their rule in their OWN territories. I beg to differ that the Western Democracies are somehow deemed equivalent to this murderous bunch. They seemed to be winning at the time and said,”We will bury you”. This was no idle threat. Don’t pretend that they were all nice folks just looking out for the “worker”. That’s why we fought in Vietnam.
“…Authority for U.S. military involvement in Viet Nam was the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution…”
It’s difficult to converse with someone who just blatantly lies all the time and makes things up. The Gulf of Tonkin was used to get Congress to commit troops and had nothing to do with whether South Vietnam invited us or not into their country. You pretend that South Vietnam had no government. A lie. The SV gov. DID NOT WANT TO BE COMMIE. They were independent. So independent that your “hero” Kennedy had him killed. (another Democrat failure).
“…I have no use for communism still, capitalized or not, but I see a bigger picture now…”
And what would that be? You seem to be hanging all your points on made up points that don’t necessarily have anything to do with the point at hand. You never address anything I bring up related to your points…because… they disprove yours and you want to live in a fantasy world where the commies “were good people” who just made a few mistakes.
“…If Communism was to be opposed in Asia, the place to have done it was in China after WWII, where our man Chiang Kai Shek…”
My mistake. I was reading your comment and replying as I read it. I see now your making my points for me. The commies that Roosevelt had in his government and the State department lost that damn thing too. They are worthless.
“…we helped finance French attempts to re-establish their colony in Viet Nam…”
No we helped them fight commies. You can’t always choose who you have and what circumstances you have for allies. Besides the French were better than the commies to the Vietnamese.
“…instead of promoting nationwide elections…”
Already went over this. The elections were a farce. Set up by the commies. Stalin said,”It doesn’t matter who votes. It matters who counts the votes”, or something like that.
All the rest you write is just more SJW posturing. You believe the US is evil blah, blah, blah and love the commies because “they are good people”.
Of course Putin is telling the truth. ISIS can easily be defeated by both the US and Russia working together – it is almost done now.
It is 100% up to Trump -- more war or a return to a measure of peace?
Was campaign Trump telling the truth when he said America First – no more wars?
We shall find out soon!
Peace --- Art
p.s. I think that Trump’s future depends on it – his base will desert him if he chooses Israel over America.
I totally agree! Israel is the problem.
What Putin told Stone and what Stone told Rose
So for Putin to tell Trump what Trump already knows is silly. We all know that the wars are all to benefit Israel, and we all know that what menaces the planet and Russia and the people of the US is the harsh reality of the ZUSA. --- That Zionist Jews completely dominate our media and deepstate (Pentagon, NSA, CIA, etc..). So this is the dilemma that confronts Putin, Trump, and all people of good will on the planet. What Putin should tell Trump is to look at what Putin managed to pull off with a nation also absolutely under the thrall of antagonistic Rothschild minions, and how Putin managed (heroically) to wrest power from them. Putin is trained in Judo, which involves using your op0nents own momentum against them. That's what he did with the Jewish Oligarchs, he mollified some with kindness, and he attacked the most dangerous ones directly, throwing them all off balance and making them wonder what the next move might be, since the one certainty you're dealing with- is their own, honed to absolute lasers' perfection; self-interest. So far Trump hasn't sent troops into Syria or bombed Iran. Hasn't downed a Russian jet or done anything so stupid that there's no turning back. We all have a shred of hope that Trump might manage to pull off a Putin, but any advise Putin could give would be great. exactly, but you have to make it look like they are right up until the point that Khodorkovsky / John Podesta is arrested on child abuse charges (or some other high ranking chump) This will send shock waves though their power structure, and have them all scrambling to protect their own arses, even as they turn on each other. Their power is top down, yours is grass-roots up. Use that president Trump, play them as if they're Judo opponents always coming at you, and also keep in mind their galactic egos and preternatural self-interest, and somehow we might meet in the middle and toast the redemption and deliverance of mankind from the devil itself. Мы будем жить вечно!
You give the realist’s answer to the well meaning idealist that Mr. Shamir is. I am the ultimate pessimist as I cannot envision a United States free from the yoke of the Zionist/Mammonite deep state without a civil war. Americans are getting more divided than ever and the political discourse is making the USA more like the Divided States of America. The power structure in the U.S. will never allow a true reformer to take matters in hand and clear the rot. JFK understood the problem but was decommissioned by the deep state. Nixon was a strong pragmatic who was taken down for a crime that looks like child play in comparison to the breaches of the constitution committed by the much ballyhooed FDR or the fake reformer Obama. Ronald Reagan was brought to reason by a ‘mad’ assassin fascinated by the illuminati actress Judy Foster.
It is indeed a bloody wicked world. Let us hope for a miracle to stop the slide into madness.
The Western media refutes their own lies
https://www.transcend.org/tms/2017/04/pentagon-trained-syrias-al-qaeda-rebels-in-the-use-of-chemical-weapons-prof-michel-chossudovsky/
and yet the smug on that blond bitch was worth a thousand words
the arrogance of the deepstate on display
they know they’re lying and they know it doesn’t matter, because they own the Western msm, and so they know their lies will be repeated as the truth, until the sheople believe
It is indeed a bloody wicked world. Let us hope for a miracle to stop the slide into madness.
Hey Joe,
I just wrote on Pat Buchanan’s article that I’ve long ago lost any real hope for this country, the ZUSA to turn things around. As you write, the rot is deep, indeed. I believe it’s too far gone for saving, and that we should all start looking at a post-US world, and take a hard, steely look at the reality we all live under: the ZUSA. A nation run by people that hate our guts with a passion, and intends on using our children as cannon fodder in its Eternal Wars, even as it foments an invasion of hostile peoples to murder, rape and terrorize those not used up in the wars. This is in fact already happening today, but the media will . not . report . it.
We all need to be Atlas and shrug. We need to stop playing along with the charade that uses us like cheap meat for their assorted and nefarious goals.
It’s over. It has run its course. We need to look to ourselves and each other from a small community standpoint, and realize that the federal government and media are our determined enemy. And a very deadly and insidious enemy at that.
We still have the Internet, so we can still communicate and speak the truth, for now. But any conception of the United States of America, as ‘the home of the free and the land of the brave!’ is laughable and preposterous.
Time for us all to move on.
I agree. The Democrat party lost the war. They are directly responsible as I covered. The other reason we got in it in the first place was the Commie guerilla wars sponsored by the USSR all over East Asia and damn near everywhere else on the globe. Remember the oil spot theory? This was a real thing and happened in Cambodia where they killed massive percentages of their own citizens. The US actual war fighting, where we actually were trying to kill them, didn't kill anywhere near the percentage of people the commies killed as just a matter of course in running their government. For them it was a feature.
These are the same people that killed over 100 million people during their rule in their OWN territories. I beg to differ that the Western Democracies are somehow deemed equivalent to this murderous bunch. They seemed to be winning at the time and said,"We will bury you". This was no idle threat. Don't pretend that they were all nice folks just looking out for the "worker". That's why we fought in Vietnam.
"...Authority for U.S. military involvement in Viet Nam was the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution..."
It's difficult to converse with someone who just blatantly lies all the time and makes things up. The Gulf of Tonkin was used to get Congress to commit troops and had nothing to do with whether South Vietnam invited us or not into their country. You pretend that South Vietnam had no government. A lie. The SV gov. DID NOT WANT TO BE COMMIE. They were independent. So independent that your "hero" Kennedy had him killed. (another Democrat failure).
"...I have no use for communism still, capitalized or not, but I see a bigger picture now..."
And what would that be? You seem to be hanging all your points on made up points that don't necessarily have anything to do with the point at hand. You never address anything I bring up related to your points...because... they disprove yours and you want to live in a fantasy world where the commies "were good people" who just made a few mistakes.
"...If Communism was to be opposed in Asia, the place to have done it was in China after WWII, where our man Chiang Kai Shek..."
My mistake. I was reading your comment and replying as I read it. I see now your making my points for me. The commies that Roosevelt had in his government and the State department lost that damn thing too. They are worthless.
"...we helped finance French attempts to re-establish their colony in Viet Nam..."
No we helped them fight commies. You can't always choose who you have and what circumstances you have for allies. Besides the French were better than the commies to the Vietnamese.
"...instead of promoting nationwide elections..."
Already went over this. The elections were a farce. Set up by the commies. Stalin said,"It doesn't matter who votes. It matters who counts the votes", or something like that.
All the rest you write is just more SJW posturing. You believe the US is evil blah, blah, blah and love the commies because "they are good people".
I wrote:
In response, you wrote:
The pot calls the silverware black.
"...The decisive point about the conflict in Viet Nam is that the United States of America had no right, or legitimacy to be there in the first place..."
So you start talking about something unrelated because you know you're wrong. You know it's a dishonest lie to say that the South didn't invite us in. That's why you wrote all this "Congress...Gulf of Tonkin" stuff. It's a lie that they didn't invite us in. It's a lie that we didn't support "fair" and "free" elections.
This is a lie,"...It was a bogus little chickenshit war in the wrong place at the wrong time against the wrong foe..." as we, as I quoted, were making excellent progress and the South was holding off the North and had professionalized it's army a great deal. They ran out of ammunition and were denied air power solely because the Democrats had staked their reputation on the war being no good and unwinnable, yet we see that was not true by using basic common sense.
The aftermath in Laos and Cambodia was EXACTLY as the oil spot, hard liners said. Mass murder of the population by the commies.
Every thing you posted was smoke and mirrors designed to conceal the truth and completely ingermane to the idea that we were NOT thrown out of Vietnam and we did NOT have to lose that war.
You're dishonest and that's why you start posting stuff about China and other irrelevant stuff.
You know very well exactly what you are doing. You said at the very beginning, you know you can scroll up and look at these things they don’t just disappear,
“…The decisive point about the conflict in Viet Nam is that the United States of America had no right, or legitimacy to be there in the first place…”
So you start talking about something unrelated because you know you’re wrong. You know it’s a dishonest lie to say that the South didn’t invite us in. That’s why you wrote all this “Congress…Gulf of Tonkin” stuff. It’s a lie that they didn’t invite us in. It’s a lie that we didn’t support “fair” and “free” elections.
This is a lie,”…It was a bogus little chickenshit war in the wrong place at the wrong time against the wrong foe…” as we, as I quoted, were making excellent progress and the South was holding off the North and had professionalized it’s army a great deal. They ran out of ammunition and were denied air power solely because the Democrats had staked their reputation on the war being no good and unwinnable, yet we see that was not true by using basic common sense.
The aftermath in Laos and Cambodia was EXACTLY as the oil spot, hard liners said. Mass murder of the population by the commies.
Every thing you posted was smoke and mirrors designed to conceal the truth and completely ingermane to the idea that we were NOT thrown out of Vietnam and we did NOT have to lose that war.
You’re dishonest and that’s why you start posting stuff about China and other irrelevant stuff.
I suspect that war was as much about colonialism as it was about communism vs. democracy/freedom/capitalism/whatever..
I suspect that we should have left it to the Vietnamese nationalists who were telling the French to leave, and who also (justifiably) hated the commies. If so, I suspect that we could have avoided the unnecessary deaths of so many tens of thousands of American young men, and the moral stain of slaughtering so many villagers.
but then hindsight is 20/20, and I've never really studied all the nuances of that terrible war.
however, looking at the way we left, with the overloaded helicopters and such, it certainly seems to me that "we" lost that (ill-conceived and lied about) war [as they all seem to be]
~ my halfpence
"...The decisive point about the conflict in Viet Nam is that the United States of America had no right, or legitimacy to be there in the first place..."
So you start talking about something unrelated because you know you're wrong. You know it's a dishonest lie to say that the South didn't invite us in. That's why you wrote all this "Congress...Gulf of Tonkin" stuff. It's a lie that they didn't invite us in. It's a lie that we didn't support "fair" and "free" elections.
This is a lie,"...It was a bogus little chickenshit war in the wrong place at the wrong time against the wrong foe..." as we, as I quoted, were making excellent progress and the South was holding off the North and had professionalized it's army a great deal. They ran out of ammunition and were denied air power solely because the Democrats had staked their reputation on the war being no good and unwinnable, yet we see that was not true by using basic common sense.
The aftermath in Laos and Cambodia was EXACTLY as the oil spot, hard liners said. Mass murder of the population by the commies.
Every thing you posted was smoke and mirrors designed to conceal the truth and completely ingermane to the idea that we were NOT thrown out of Vietnam and we did NOT have to lose that war.
You're dishonest and that's why you start posting stuff about China and other irrelevant stuff.
Hey Sam J,
I suspect that war was as much about colonialism as it was about communism vs. democracy/freedom/capitalism/whatever..
I suspect that we should have left it to the Vietnamese nationalists who were telling the French to leave, and who also (justifiably) hated the commies. If so, I suspect that we could have avoided the unnecessary deaths of so many tens of thousands of American young men, and the moral stain of slaughtering so many villagers.
but then hindsight is 20/20, and I’ve never really studied all the nuances of that terrible war.
however, looking at the way we left, with the overloaded helicopters and such, it certainly seems to me that “we” lost that (ill-conceived and lied about) war [as they all seem to be]
~ my halfpence
Any globe can inform you that Russia is not large, especially not in land that can be used.
On Spanish technical and military efforts, as it is already occupied by the USA it cannot defend itself against USA occupation, as Russia does.
Yes, most globes are not particularly large, maybe basketball size or smaller. And of course, any particular feature shown on the globe is smaller still. However, they often state the scale factor on the side. So if you were to say figure out how many finger lengths Russia is on your glove, and then multiply it by the scale written on the globe, you’ll see that Russia is quite large indeed
Putin played safe all his life, but now he is kicking a million Muscovites out of their city centre post war blocks of flats located in what is now prime real estate. So it seems to me that Putin should be asking Trump's advice about taking insane risks by getting rid of poor people to put up towers for the elite, especially because those about to be displaced are superbly placed for unrest and demonstrations-- like the recent one.
Assuming they were attacked (who why is beyond me ) thermonuclear Fool's Mate is still available to Russia but it is greatly diminished, From 1945 till the Eighties, Russia could have, if it had wanted to, conventionally steamrollered over Nato and taken western Europe; the Americans would not have used nukes (Kissinger schooled Reagan to no first use because the productive capacity of the US made for certain victory in a long global conventional war which would have followed the Soviet conquest of Europe). But Russia fell behind technologically and the Star Wars program made it obvious that Russia could expect to lose its conventional edge. Marshal Nikolai Ogarkov was dismissed as the chief of the Soviet general staff in the summer of 1984 for saying so publicly, and the fall of communism had a lot to do with the realisation that he had been right. Unfortunately for Russia the system was not the cause, it's just backward in every way-- as has been true for half a millennium. Russia is destined to become a second rate super-power. US fracking technology has already hurt Russia badly.
Putin's views on national sovereignty reflect his country's cultural atavism relative to America, which is the most advanced country on earth in every way. Following the USA, the dominant philosophy in the West views state power (even in a democracy) as only enjoying a legitimate existence if it ensure all communities in the society are protected by the law and those laws operate with the veil of ignorance. There is no real reason to have separate nations or states in such a world and the recent US China trade deal that gave Chinese investments in America the right to be treated like any other . It is becoming clear that Trump's America continue the trajectory of recent policy The US longs to invest in China and vice versa, Russia is being sidelined from the main line of advnce in world development. Soviet Russia wasted a lot of effort on places like Africa in the latter Cold War, and all the while they were losing ground in the battle for productive capacity, which is the one that is decisive. Perhaps they think because the US worries about Syria it must be valuable, but as previously mentioned the Rawlsian justice and global economics see no taboo against reordering the world so that nation states disappear in all but name. A coalescing Chinamerica will have no opposition because Putin's outlook will not survive him among the Russia leadership.
The intellectual climate in the West (not unconnected with the commercial basis of civilization there genetically selecting tor certain attributes) has DNA hereditary turned against war (irrational violence), against nations states themselves. Frankly, the West is playing such a different game now, that Putin cannot comprehend it. Securely strong in world view and material things, the West can dismiss Russia as irrelevant. Pity, because the technological advances of the West are about to attain warp speed and lead to exponential progress toward the Singularity (doom).
The way you describe the world looks like you have given up any hope for the nation state against the globalist world perspective. But things do not have so black and white. All societies have the right to protect their culture from the encroachment of trade and technology with their resulting push for a homogenized trans human world. We cannot deny the benefits of material exchanges but cultural exchanges can be an important booster for a richer moral existence as long as we have different cultures.
As for your assessment of the U.S. economy, you are overlooking the fact that the U.S. is living on borrowed time since it can go on with its current expenditure patterns as long as the Dollar remains a world reserve currency. The cancellation of the gold standard in 1971 allowed the U.S. to live well beyond its means, with over bloated defense budgets, by borrowing from all over the world and paying by fiat money. If we assess the current manufacturing capacity of the American economy, we see that it barely makes 10% of its GDP. With most American manufacturing jobs outsourced and the American economy running permanent trade deficits for more than 40 years, we should be careful about the future prospects of the U.S. economy absent a world dominant Dollar.
Russia on the other hand is a ascendant power that is rising from the ashes of the oligarchic rule of the 1990′s and it is living well within its means. The Russian military technology has made leaps and bounds in the last 10 years with the total shutting out of the USS Donald Cook communication in the Black Sea a case in point.
While Russia is still the weaker economically and militarily compared to the superpowers of U.S. and China, we had better heed what Churchill once said about Russia ‘ it is never as weak as it might appear to be’. Both Napoleon and Hitler learned that lesson the very hard way.
Both Putin and Trump are puppets of organized Jewry.
Putin’s daughter is married to Kirrill Shamalov, a Jew.
Trump’s daughter is married to Jared Kushner, another Jew.
Putin himself is a crypto-Jew. His mother’s maiden name was Maria Shalomovich. As Jewish as it gets.
Trump is also rumored to have Jewish ancestry on his grandfather’s side. His grandfather was a pimp in Alaska.
This is a direct lie. We were not defeated. We left the South Vietnamese and agreed to provide them with arms and air power.
"...In Viet Nam the North sent 150,000 men south with as much armor as the Wehrmacht had in many WW II engagements. That was in 1973, and of that 150,000 fewer than 50,000 men and no armor returned to the North, at a cost of under 1,000 American casualties. Most would count that an outstanding victory...", Jerry Pournelle.
The talk about the Vietnam war is absurd. Total Democrat talking points. Haven't you people ever seen a map of Vietnam? Vietnam had one of the best ports in Asia and sits astride the major Asia, Western trade routes. The USSR had over 20,000 nuclear missiles pointed at us. They had guerilla wars all over the place. They were winning. We decided to fight them in Vietnam to slow them down and it worked partially. A lot of the Southeastern countries defeated their Communist guerilla forces while the Vietnam war was going on and now while they aren't all perfect they beat the reeducation camps of the Commies.
After the Tet offensive the Viet Cong were mostly gone. The attacks were mostly from the North. 1975 North Vietnam attacked and the South fell it was the biggest agglomeration of tanks since WWII and the battle of Kursk. The reason the South lost was the Democratic Congress refused to allow Ford to use American air power and Nixon was gone.
There's only a few roads leading to the South. They were completely jammed with tanks and troop trucks. It was a complete turkey shoot. Ford was told he would be impeached if he used air power to stop them so the South fell. The Democrats had been saying the war could never be won and by God they were not going to be proven wrong. The Democrats voted a completely inadequate amount of arms,
"...the Democratic Congress voted our South Vietnamese 20 cartridges and 2 hand grenades per man, but refused naval and air support...", Jerry Pournelle.
, the South Vietnamese ran out of ammunition and were beaten. This did not have to happen. With a minimal of air power the North could have been completely routed. Let's not even mention we could fire battleships off the coast and destroy the whole offensive. It might have set them back so far they would have never tried again.
The idea that the Vietnam vets died for nothing is a huge psyops by the Democrats. The South had defeated all the guerillas. All they needed was support to hold off the North and the Democrats sold them out. If the South Vietnamese had not fell it's very likely that the Cambodian Genocide would have never happened.
As for Syria,Israel Shamir,"...what for did we fight that war in Syria and Iraq? You would be lost for an answer..."
The war in Syria is because the US was attacked by the Israelis on 9-11 and they run our foreign and domestic policy because of:
1. Control of the financial system through the FED.
2. Control of the political system through control of finance, the press and blackmail.
The Middle-eastern wars are wars for Israel.
"...Jews are wonderful people, no doubt..."
The Jews are a tribe of psychopaths that parasitically live off of other civilizations. There's beginning to be scientific evidence for this. If it's not censored more will be coming.
""...https://heartiste.wordpress.com/2017/06/19/ashkepathy/
"...Low-activity MAOA genes (2R and 3R) are associated with impulsive aggression and psychopathy...."
"...The population, which has the highest frequency of the combination of the “worrier gene” (low-activity COMT (Met)) and the “warrior gene” (low-activity MAOA), as far as I could ascertain, is the Ashkenazi Jewish population..."
"...The Hoaxin’ have on average a much higher incidence of both the genes which predispose to paranoia and the genes which predispose to psychopathy and aggression..."...""
Israel Shamir,"...In recent years, some hundred thousand Israelis have moved to Russia..."
Haven't they caused you enough trouble? Get rid of them. Save yourselves while you can. Abuse them as much as humanly possible maybe they will leave.
Israel Shamir,"...The US has not a single real interest to fight for Syria or Ukraine. Or for Estonia..."
I absolutely agree and can think of nothing better than the US and Russia being friends and maybe even allies. We would make great allies as neither has anything the other has to have or desires. The present tension is only driven by the Jews.
Have you read Vietnam The Australian War by Paul Ham? Very interesting and very well written. I think of the Vietnam War, or the American War as the Vietnamese refer to it, as a war that was most definitely lost but more importantly, one that should never have been waged in the first place. I think most people would agree but I can see how difficult it is for those who made such painful sacrifices in that war to accept that it was all for nothing.
I can't help but notice that all replies to what I post either bring up new issues(China???), avoid the points I make or make statements that have no supporting facts. Like "I'm a big crazy Kool-aid drinker"(grape if you must know).
None have commented on the fact that the USSR had tens of thousands of nuclear ICBM's pointed at us, none have talked about the very real feelings of the times that Democracy was on the losing side and we would be overwhelmed by Commie aggression, none have talked about how there was large scale guerilla wars funded by the USSR all over the globe, none have talked about the absolutely mind numbingly simple geopolitics of Vietnam's location related to trade with Asia, none have talked about how the Viet Cong were decimated and ceased to be a force after Tet, none have talked about how the North's incursion was DESTROYED under Nixon, losing hundreds of thousands of Men. None have talked about how us holding back the Commies in Vietnam gave time for several countries in Asia to fight off their own Commie guerilla attacks. None have talked about the Commie massacres that occurred when the defense against the Commies failed and the population was murdered by the Commies. None have talked about how South Vietnam was defending themselves. None have talked about the very simple idea that the North was strung out on the very few North-South highways and how with air power and battleship guns we could have pounded them into mush. None have talked about the fact that the Democrat party demanded that no effort was to be made to save the South and that THEY are directly responsible for the fall of the South. The Democrat party itself is responsible for the waste of lives for nothing.. Not the troops, not the Americans, not the South Vietnamese, the Democrat party and they did this because they said over and over it couldn't be won and so they made it so.
Now calling me names and pretending that the war could never be won is a fine way to sooth your fragile ego but it's not factual and verges on mental aberration. You who think this way have blinders on and if your serious you need to address some of the facts I've put forth. Do you you dispute what I've said? Most of what I've written is common knowledge. That you continue to call all these events failures is odd. I don't think you will though because you're all fake news, fake left, fake Americans who are only happy if Americans lose and think of every excuse possible to portray us as so.
"...The decisive point about the conflict in Viet Nam is that the United States of America had no right, or legitimacy to be there in the first place..."
So you start talking about something unrelated because you know you're wrong. You know it's a dishonest lie to say that the South didn't invite us in. That's why you wrote all this "Congress...Gulf of Tonkin" stuff. It's a lie that they didn't invite us in. It's a lie that we didn't support "fair" and "free" elections.
This is a lie,"...It was a bogus little chickenshit war in the wrong place at the wrong time against the wrong foe..." as we, as I quoted, were making excellent progress and the South was holding off the North and had professionalized it's army a great deal. They ran out of ammunition and were denied air power solely because the Democrats had staked their reputation on the war being no good and unwinnable, yet we see that was not true by using basic common sense.
The aftermath in Laos and Cambodia was EXACTLY as the oil spot, hard liners said. Mass murder of the population by the commies.
Every thing you posted was smoke and mirrors designed to conceal the truth and completely ingermane to the idea that we were NOT thrown out of Vietnam and we did NOT have to lose that war.
You're dishonest and that's why you start posting stuff about China and other irrelevant stuff.
Hey Sam, just wondering if you have a favourite flavour of Kool-Aid or do you like them all? You appear to have swallowed far too much of it. Staying away from it altogether is best. Cheers
Sorry, your reply is incomprehensible.
“…I think most people would agree but I can see how difficult it is for those who made such painful sacrifices in that war to accept that it was all for nothing…”
I can’t help but notice that all replies to what I post either bring up new issues(China???), avoid the points I make or make statements that have no supporting facts. Like “I’m a big crazy Kool-aid drinker”(grape if you must know).
None have commented on the fact that the USSR had tens of thousands of nuclear ICBM’s pointed at us, none have talked about the very real feelings of the times that Democracy was on the losing side and we would be overwhelmed by Commie aggression, none have talked about how there was large scale guerilla wars funded by the USSR all over the globe, none have talked about the absolutely mind numbingly simple geopolitics of Vietnam’s location related to trade with Asia, none have talked about how the Viet Cong were decimated and ceased to be a force after Tet, none have talked about how the North’s incursion was DESTROYED under Nixon, losing hundreds of thousands of Men. None have talked about how us holding back the Commies in Vietnam gave time for several countries in Asia to fight off their own Commie guerilla attacks. None have talked about the Commie massacres that occurred when the defense against the Commies failed and the population was murdered by the Commies. None have talked about how South Vietnam was defending themselves. None have talked about the very simple idea that the North was strung out on the very few North-South highways and how with air power and battleship guns we could have pounded them into mush. None have talked about the fact that the Democrat party demanded that no effort was to be made to save the South and that THEY are directly responsible for the fall of the South. The Democrat party itself is responsible for the waste of lives for nothing.. Not the troops, not the Americans, not the South Vietnamese, the Democrat party and they did this because they said over and over it couldn’t be won and so they made it so.
Now calling me names and pretending that the war could never be won is a fine way to sooth your fragile ego but it’s not factual and verges on mental aberration. You who think this way have blinders on and if your serious you need to address some of the facts I’ve put forth. Do you you dispute what I’ve said? Most of what I’ve written is common knowledge. That you continue to call all these events failures is odd. I don’t think you will though because you’re all fake news, fake left, fake Americans who are only happy if Americans lose and think of every excuse possible to portray us as so.
So, one could concede, for the sake of argument, every point you are making, and it still wouldn't matter. We are not the world's policeman and it is not up to the USA to intervene in all these faroff conflicts all over the world. At least that is my view.
Mr. Shamir,
In my view the problem with this article (and some others you have written in this vein) is that you attribute far too much agency to Donald Trump. I think that, once you finally realize, disappointing as it is, Trump is just another figurehead, not particularly different from his predecessors, your analyses of the situation will improve significantly.
I can't help but notice that all replies to what I post either bring up new issues(China???), avoid the points I make or make statements that have no supporting facts. Like "I'm a big crazy Kool-aid drinker"(grape if you must know).
None have commented on the fact that the USSR had tens of thousands of nuclear ICBM's pointed at us, none have talked about the very real feelings of the times that Democracy was on the losing side and we would be overwhelmed by Commie aggression, none have talked about how there was large scale guerilla wars funded by the USSR all over the globe, none have talked about the absolutely mind numbingly simple geopolitics of Vietnam's location related to trade with Asia, none have talked about how the Viet Cong were decimated and ceased to be a force after Tet, none have talked about how the North's incursion was DESTROYED under Nixon, losing hundreds of thousands of Men. None have talked about how us holding back the Commies in Vietnam gave time for several countries in Asia to fight off their own Commie guerilla attacks. None have talked about the Commie massacres that occurred when the defense against the Commies failed and the population was murdered by the Commies. None have talked about how South Vietnam was defending themselves. None have talked about the very simple idea that the North was strung out on the very few North-South highways and how with air power and battleship guns we could have pounded them into mush. None have talked about the fact that the Democrat party demanded that no effort was to be made to save the South and that THEY are directly responsible for the fall of the South. The Democrat party itself is responsible for the waste of lives for nothing.. Not the troops, not the Americans, not the South Vietnamese, the Democrat party and they did this because they said over and over it couldn't be won and so they made it so.
Now calling me names and pretending that the war could never be won is a fine way to sooth your fragile ego but it's not factual and verges on mental aberration. You who think this way have blinders on and if your serious you need to address some of the facts I've put forth. Do you you dispute what I've said? Most of what I've written is common knowledge. That you continue to call all these events failures is odd. I don't think you will though because you're all fake news, fake left, fake Americans who are only happy if Americans lose and think of every excuse possible to portray us as so.
The problem is that your entire rant just assumes the American exceptionalist, “we are the world’s policeman” position.
So, one could concede, for the sake of argument, every point you are making, and it still wouldn’t matter. We are not the world’s policeman and it is not up to the USA to intervene in all these faroff conflicts all over the world. At least that is my view.
Remember my whole response was to the statement that we could never have won and the whole was lost from the beginning. I think I've refuted this quite handily.Once again, sidestep. discombobulate, blow smoke but you don't answer to the issues I raised about the issues that existed THEN. Not now. Now is not then. I could care less about being the world's policeman...now but then was different. How about this I, right now would pull put from Iraq, Afghanistan, Poland, Ukraine, remove the missiles from all Eastern European countries, leave the Philippines, abandon Okinawa, then only thing I would do would be to smash the living hell out of ISIS in Syria in conjunction with the Russians and Assad, Should be easy as we're the ones funding them.
I would drastically reduce our foreign bases and add more, spread out, bases in the US. Opposite from Rumsfeld. I want lots of small bases to disperse them. I would put a lot of money into vertical landing and take off transport(Heli-planes if they can be made to work, Gyro-planes(Gyrodyne) with weighted tips on the rotors for jump take off if we can't get heli-planes to work). I would keep a handful of bases overseas but assume they would be overrun. I don't think the base system works anymore. It's too easy to attack them.
I also don't think America is exceptional. We're turning into a third world shit hole. So instead of American exceptionalism we're American shitholeism. We were lucky because all the Indians died from communicable diseases and left us a whole country full of excellent land, lots of oil, farm land and minerals and widely separated from a lot of assholes. In turn we decided to import all the assholes so that...well I don't know why we're importing all these people. Maybe so the same people who lost the Vietnam war can import enough assholes to vote for them and keep them in power. The Democrats...not that the Republicans are much better.
I can't help but notice that all replies to what I post either bring up new issues(China???), avoid the points I make or make statements that have no supporting facts. Like "I'm a big crazy Kool-aid drinker"(grape if you must know).
None have commented on the fact that the USSR had tens of thousands of nuclear ICBM's pointed at us, none have talked about the very real feelings of the times that Democracy was on the losing side and we would be overwhelmed by Commie aggression, none have talked about how there was large scale guerilla wars funded by the USSR all over the globe, none have talked about the absolutely mind numbingly simple geopolitics of Vietnam's location related to trade with Asia, none have talked about how the Viet Cong were decimated and ceased to be a force after Tet, none have talked about how the North's incursion was DESTROYED under Nixon, losing hundreds of thousands of Men. None have talked about how us holding back the Commies in Vietnam gave time for several countries in Asia to fight off their own Commie guerilla attacks. None have talked about the Commie massacres that occurred when the defense against the Commies failed and the population was murdered by the Commies. None have talked about how South Vietnam was defending themselves. None have talked about the very simple idea that the North was strung out on the very few North-South highways and how with air power and battleship guns we could have pounded them into mush. None have talked about the fact that the Democrat party demanded that no effort was to be made to save the South and that THEY are directly responsible for the fall of the South. The Democrat party itself is responsible for the waste of lives for nothing.. Not the troops, not the Americans, not the South Vietnamese, the Democrat party and they did this because they said over and over it couldn't be won and so they made it so.
Now calling me names and pretending that the war could never be won is a fine way to sooth your fragile ego but it's not factual and verges on mental aberration. You who think this way have blinders on and if your serious you need to address some of the facts I've put forth. Do you you dispute what I've said? Most of what I've written is common knowledge. That you continue to call all these events failures is odd. I don't think you will though because you're all fake news, fake left, fake Americans who are only happy if Americans lose and think of every excuse possible to portray us as so.
Save the hooey for the drunks at the VFW bar. The US military completely collapsed…..fragging, rampant drug usage, insubordination, failure to fight, civilian massacres, low morale. Hackworth describes the abject failure and defeat of the US military in detail. The loss was so devastating that the generals and pols abandoned the citizen army in favor of a “professional all volunter” military i.e. mercenaries. Sometimes reality is tough to accept………
Hooey, what hooey? I noted how Nixon smashed the shit out of the North, I noted how the process of Vietnamization of the war was going well. I noted how all the roads in the final invasion were PACKED with troops and vehicles and how we could have easily blasted them to pieces with the South Vietnamese not even firing one bullet if necessary but you have nothing to say about that. You have nothing to say about the Democrats voting only two hand grenades and twenty rounds of ammo when the South was faced with the largest attack of tanks since WWII. You're going to have to do better than just call me names. You have to have some sort of facts to back up. The problem is you have none. You have insults and changing the subject to "America shouldn't be the world police". So far you people who disagree have nothing. You people who disagree with me have not offered even one single piece of information relevant to the time that the war was going on.
"...The US military completely collapsed…..fragging, rampant drug usage, insubordination, failure to fight, civilian massacres, low morale. Hackworth..."
I've read all of Hackworth and agree the whole thing was run in a half hearted screwed up way. Doesn't mean that the North wasn't smashed in Cambodia, doesn't mean that the Viet Cong weren't decimated. Remember Hackworth was kicking the shit out of the VietCong and the North Vietnamese troops using their own tactics. If you read hackworth he never lost faith that the war could be won if fought with any sort of decent tactics.
http://www.hackworth.com/guerrilla.html
The truth is that your argument that "the US military collapsed" is irrelevant as the South Vietnamese were responsible for their defense at the time of the final invasion so the ability or disability of US forces is of no matter at all. There was no failure in the forces that mattered in the air services. We promised them air power and withheld it and that's why they got beat. Actually the Democrat party withheld it. They lost the war. They were directly responsible. I think the reason they did so was because they said it couldn't be won so they made it so.
Don’t trust Google on anything, its become an arm of the State. Don’t be fooled by Russian darkness. There is a simple reason for this; years and years of inbred prudence, they turn off the lights at night AND they are watching you!
I can't help but notice that all replies to what I post either bring up new issues(China???), avoid the points I make or make statements that have no supporting facts. Like "I'm a big crazy Kool-aid drinker"(grape if you must know).
None have commented on the fact that the USSR had tens of thousands of nuclear ICBM's pointed at us, none have talked about the very real feelings of the times that Democracy was on the losing side and we would be overwhelmed by Commie aggression, none have talked about how there was large scale guerilla wars funded by the USSR all over the globe, none have talked about the absolutely mind numbingly simple geopolitics of Vietnam's location related to trade with Asia, none have talked about how the Viet Cong were decimated and ceased to be a force after Tet, none have talked about how the North's incursion was DESTROYED under Nixon, losing hundreds of thousands of Men. None have talked about how us holding back the Commies in Vietnam gave time for several countries in Asia to fight off their own Commie guerilla attacks. None have talked about the Commie massacres that occurred when the defense against the Commies failed and the population was murdered by the Commies. None have talked about how South Vietnam was defending themselves. None have talked about the very simple idea that the North was strung out on the very few North-South highways and how with air power and battleship guns we could have pounded them into mush. None have talked about the fact that the Democrat party demanded that no effort was to be made to save the South and that THEY are directly responsible for the fall of the South. The Democrat party itself is responsible for the waste of lives for nothing.. Not the troops, not the Americans, not the South Vietnamese, the Democrat party and they did this because they said over and over it couldn't be won and so they made it so.
Now calling me names and pretending that the war could never be won is a fine way to sooth your fragile ego but it's not factual and verges on mental aberration. You who think this way have blinders on and if your serious you need to address some of the facts I've put forth. Do you you dispute what I've said? Most of what I've written is common knowledge. That you continue to call all these events failures is odd. I don't think you will though because you're all fake news, fake left, fake Americans who are only happy if Americans lose and think of every excuse possible to portray us as so.
Hey Sam, I don’t think I’ve called you names. I did suggest that you had a fondness for Kool-Aid just because you seemed to be parroting long-since debunked US propaganda, that’s all. I didn’t mean to hurt your feelings at all and that propaganda never did serve the real interests of the American people..
You didn't hurt my feelings. I pointed out the name calling, which is what someone is doing if they say you, "drank the Kool-aid", like Jim Jones followers, (implying I'm mentally ill and would commit suicide if an authority figure told me to). I used that comment and others to show that none of you have refuted the basic points I made that the war was never unwinnable and the whole exercise was worthless only because the Left threw it away. Deliberately.
"...and that propaganda never did serve the real interests of the American people..."
I'm not spouting propaganda. All of what I said is based on old fashioned geopolitics and military balance of power. We have forgotten that people way smarter than me and maybe you guys thought the West was doomed and would lose against the Soviet Union. It was a very real fear. The USSR was sponsoring guerilla wars all over the planet and were making excellent headway. They had parity with us in nuclear weapons, or plenty enough to kill us many times over, so we couldn't blackmail or threaten them. The only thing left to do was fight.
In an alternative universe what would have happened if we had not fought in Vietnam? Look at Cambodia and use that to work from. The South China sea would have been lost. The Philippines would most certainly been lost. Maybe Malaysia and Indonesia. How many people would have been crushed by the Commies. A LOT. Millions. At the time we were fighting China had been murdering people in the ten's of millions. We're talking real horror movie nightmare stuff. It was scary. The idea that we could just quit and everything would have been ok and we wouldn't have to fight anywhere else is not really shown by the facts to have been likely. We were going to have to fight somewhere. They said right to our faces in front of the World they were going to crush us.
To those that were there and got caught up in the absolutely worthless management of the whole conflict I don't what to say except for I don't think it could have been avoided. The horrible stupid management could have but not the war itself. If it wasn't fought there it would have been somewhere else. I really resent those that say the whole thing was pointless. It was not. Even though we didn't totally prevail it saved millions of lives that would have been lost had the Commies been able to immediately conquer VN then move onto other countries. As we were fighting them in Vietnam other countries were fighting their own Commie guerilla wars. Many of them made it because we kept them occupied elsewhere. I got this from Lee Kuan Yew
Harry Lee Kuan Yew the Prime Minister of Singapore who wrote about how the US Army saved large parts of Southeast Asia from being overrun by the Commies. He understood.
Simply look at North Korea and South Korea and if you were a South Korean would you have rather had the US just give up. Same with Taiwan and China.
So, one could concede, for the sake of argument, every point you are making, and it still wouldn't matter. We are not the world's policeman and it is not up to the USA to intervene in all these faroff conflicts all over the world. At least that is my view.
“…The problem is that your entire rant just assumes the American exceptionalist, “we are the world’s policeman” position…”
Remember my whole response was to the statement that we could never have won and the whole was lost from the beginning. I think I’ve refuted this quite handily.Once again, sidestep. discombobulate, blow smoke but you don’t answer to the issues I raised about the issues that existed THEN. Not now. Now is not then. I could care less about being the world’s policeman…now but then was different. How about this I, right now would pull put from Iraq, Afghanistan, Poland, Ukraine, remove the missiles from all Eastern European countries, leave the Philippines, abandon Okinawa, then only thing I would do would be to smash the living hell out of ISIS in Syria in conjunction with the Russians and Assad, Should be easy as we’re the ones funding them.
I would drastically reduce our foreign bases and add more, spread out, bases in the US. Opposite from Rumsfeld. I want lots of small bases to disperse them. I would put a lot of money into vertical landing and take off transport(Heli-planes if they can be made to work, Gyro-planes(Gyrodyne) with weighted tips on the rotors for jump take off if we can’t get heli-planes to work). I would keep a handful of bases overseas but assume they would be overrun. I don’t think the base system works anymore. It’s too easy to attack them.
I also don’t think America is exceptional. We’re turning into a third world shit hole. So instead of American exceptionalism we’re American shitholeism. We were lucky because all the Indians died from communicable diseases and left us a whole country full of excellent land, lots of oil, farm land and minerals and widely separated from a lot of assholes. In turn we decided to import all the assholes so that…well I don’t know why we’re importing all these people. Maybe so the same people who lost the Vietnam war can import enough assholes to vote for them and keep them in power. The Democrats…not that the Republicans are much better.
“…Save the hooey for the drunks at the VFW bar…”
Hooey, what hooey? I noted how Nixon smashed the shit out of the North, I noted how the process of Vietnamization of the war was going well. I noted how all the roads in the final invasion were PACKED with troops and vehicles and how we could have easily blasted them to pieces with the South Vietnamese not even firing one bullet if necessary but you have nothing to say about that. You have nothing to say about the Democrats voting only two hand grenades and twenty rounds of ammo when the South was faced with the largest attack of tanks since WWII. You’re going to have to do better than just call me names. You have to have some sort of facts to back up. The problem is you have none. You have insults and changing the subject to “America shouldn’t be the world police”. So far you people who disagree have nothing. You people who disagree with me have not offered even one single piece of information relevant to the time that the war was going on.
“…The US military completely collapsed…..fragging, rampant drug usage, insubordination, failure to fight, civilian massacres, low morale. Hackworth…”
I’ve read all of Hackworth and agree the whole thing was run in a half hearted screwed up way. Doesn’t mean that the North wasn’t smashed in Cambodia, doesn’t mean that the Viet Cong weren’t decimated. Remember Hackworth was kicking the shit out of the VietCong and the North Vietnamese troops using their own tactics. If you read hackworth he never lost faith that the war could be won if fought with any sort of decent tactics.
http://www.hackworth.com/guerrilla.html
The truth is that your argument that “the US military collapsed” is irrelevant as the South Vietnamese were responsible for their defense at the time of the final invasion so the ability or disability of US forces is of no matter at all. There was no failure in the forces that mattered in the air services. We promised them air power and withheld it and that’s why they got beat. Actually the Democrat party withheld it. They lost the war. They were directly responsible. I think the reason they did so was because they said it couldn’t be won so they made it so.
Putin to Trump:
Shuddup and listen to me, punk! He should then look him in the eye and tell him to cut the bullshit. He should then walk away.
That approach usually works wonders with bullies and other arseholes.
Piss poor leadership, political as well as boots on the ground, which consisted mainly of drunk lifer senior NCOs and ignorant kids fresh out of OCS, and outright sabotage, desertions and mutinies too.
The whole thing was an unspeakable crime from inception, and a lot of the soldiers knew it.
In my platoon a newly arrived but very unpopular SSG lasted about 2 weeks before he died in a phony firefight.
“… I didn’t mean to hurt your feelings at all…”
You didn’t hurt my feelings. I pointed out the name calling, which is what someone is doing if they say you, “drank the Kool-aid”, like Jim Jones followers, (implying I’m mentally ill and would commit suicide if an authority figure told me to). I used that comment and others to show that none of you have refuted the basic points I made that the war was never unwinnable and the whole exercise was worthless only because the Left threw it away. Deliberately.
“…and that propaganda never did serve the real interests of the American people…”
I’m not spouting propaganda. All of what I said is based on old fashioned geopolitics and military balance of power. We have forgotten that people way smarter than me and maybe you guys thought the West was doomed and would lose against the Soviet Union. It was a very real fear. The USSR was sponsoring guerilla wars all over the planet and were making excellent headway. They had parity with us in nuclear weapons, or plenty enough to kill us many times over, so we couldn’t blackmail or threaten them. The only thing left to do was fight.
In an alternative universe what would have happened if we had not fought in Vietnam? Look at Cambodia and use that to work from. The South China sea would have been lost. The Philippines would most certainly been lost. Maybe Malaysia and Indonesia. How many people would have been crushed by the Commies. A LOT. Millions. At the time we were fighting China had been murdering people in the ten’s of millions. We’re talking real horror movie nightmare stuff. It was scary. The idea that we could just quit and everything would have been ok and we wouldn’t have to fight anywhere else is not really shown by the facts to have been likely. We were going to have to fight somewhere. They said right to our faces in front of the World they were going to crush us.
To those that were there and got caught up in the absolutely worthless management of the whole conflict I don’t what to say except for I don’t think it could have been avoided. The horrible stupid management could have but not the war itself. If it wasn’t fought there it would have been somewhere else. I really resent those that say the whole thing was pointless. It was not. Even though we didn’t totally prevail it saved millions of lives that would have been lost had the Commies been able to immediately conquer VN then move onto other countries. As we were fighting them in Vietnam other countries were fighting their own Commie guerilla wars. Many of them made it because we kept them occupied elsewhere. I got this from Lee Kuan Yew
Harry Lee Kuan Yew the Prime Minister of Singapore who wrote about how the US Army saved large parts of Southeast Asia from being overrun by the Commies. He understood.
Simply look at North Korea and South Korea and if you were a South Korean would you have rather had the US just give up. Same with Taiwan and China.