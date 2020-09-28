"Trump Did Not Flinch!"

Trump didn’t flinch. He chose the good-looking Amy Barrett to replace the departed witch in the Supreme Court. What a difference! A devout Catholic instead of an atheist Jew; a flourishing wife and mother of seven instead of a bossy harridan keen on same-sex marriages and abortions; summer instead of winter. He made this choice even as liberal-feminist America was still bewailing Ruth Bader Ginsburg, sobbing loudly. Her funeral was impressive, nay, unprecedented. In my native Russia, only Stalin was seen off with such pomp. RBG was as ugly as her deeds (beauty and ugliness count, as Oscar Wilde explained); probably nobody in history exceeded her contribution to destroy the family, to profane marriage, to slaughter children. She took feminism to its radical extreme: after her recent visit to Israel (she didn’t like the country) she said that Israeli women are discriminated like blacks under Jim Crow laws. She felt sorry for Israeli judges who are pensioned off at 70, instead of serving for life, till 87 in her case.
Perhaps RBG was the secret Mama of Washington, the answer to the Papa of Rome, the hidden ruler of the US Empire in some Judeo-Masonic hierarchy, the top reptilian, the head of the Deep State, while the President is just a figurehead. For many years she strenuously clung to life and power, enjoying torrents of infant blood baths. She wanted to survive the Trump presidency, to see the last of him, of that he-man; to pass the power to the next reptilian, formally a Biden appointee, but God stopped her and gave mankind a chance. With RBG in SCOTUS, Trump would not have had a snowflake’s chance in hell to win the election. Every judicial decision would have run against him. He would have been declared an illegal occupier of the White House long before the votes were counted. Now he has a chance.
RBG’s entourage called Trump out: “Don’t you dare appoint a new Supreme Court judge in her stead! A new judge will be appointed by the new president, Mr Biden!” This was the first challenge of Trump. The magrepha of mainstream media, this piercing screaming machine (so powerful that a person in Jerusalem could not hear his neighbour speaking on account of the sound of the magrepha, says the Talmud) was turned up to full volume, shouting “Don’t you dare!” and “It is illegal to appoint a judge in an election year!”. This is the mantra of the Transition Integrity Project: “Trump will lose the election and he will fight to retain his power, but eventually he will surrender and establish his own TV channel, MAGA TV”. The aim of this media campaign is to break down Trump’s will to resist and demoralize his supporters.
If Trump had succumbed to these screaming media voices, he would be a lame duck today, all ready for plucking. But he didn’t give in. He decided to choose a new judge ASAP, before the elections.
Why is it important at all? For young people as well as for non-Americans, it is difficult to comprehend why the personality of a SCOTUS judge is so important. Other countries are ruled by a king / president / prime minister moderated by Parliament. On the other hand, Jews are traditionally ruled by judges. In the US, with the Rise of Jews, the Jewish way took ascendency and the Supreme Court usurped the prerogatives of democracy. Supreme Court judges can overrule practically any decision of Congress or the President.
Following the US example, the Israeli Supreme Court has also claimed this role, and last year the recently-established UK Supreme Court interfered in the normal functioning of government and tried to derail Brexit. Thus, in strongly Jewified countries, the traditional Jewish rule by judges has been established.
In the US, the courts have become highly politicised; they take an activist approach, handing down judgements and disregarding the opinion of main street America. Many important decisions, from same-sex “marriage” to immigration, are ruled upon by judges, not by legislative or executive branches. One can agree or disagree with these decisions, but there is no doubt that they are done to circumvent American law; it is rule by judges, not by the people of the United States. As the result, US democracy has been eviscerated. The election of the Deplorables’ President, Donald Trump, has been systematically neutralised by judges. Practically all his important decisions have been stopped and reversed. For his election to have any significance at all, he had to first tame the shrew of the Supreme Court. It is a job that hardly can be done in two terms, and may be impossible in one term, but he is doing his best to restore democracy. If Amy will take her seat in the Supreme Court, the rapid liberal conquest of hegemony can be stopped, and perhaps even reversed.
Trump’s shortlist was down to two – this one, Amy Coney Barrett, or Lagoa, daughter of Cuban immigrants. Take the Cuban, Trump’s advisers told him, and the Cubans of Florida will vote for you. More, the Latinos will vote for you! Care for minorities, and you will win! But Trump chose Amy. He gave a chance to a normal non-hyphenated American, a cis-gender native, not an immigrant, not black, not Latino, not gay, not trans, not Jew and not even Ivy League. For years, such people were the least privileged, always rejected by the smart set who prefer minority identity politics, but Trump put all that aside and picked a traditional American.
This is very important. Beside the ideological implications, Trump’s choice reflects his hiring practices. The Dems, the party of the New World Order, rely upon minorities; they are easier to mould and bend. They are obedient, as a rule. Non-hyphenated Americans, the majority, were squeezed out from important positions, and all the most powerful jobs were given to gays, coloureds, Jews and Hindus. Now Trump has begun to offset the imbalance. Kevin MacDonald noted that the question of “who gets the job” is the most important in the struggle for dominance. The Church was once a tool to reserve the best jobs for Christians while keeping Jews down the ladder. With the Church downsized, Jews now get the jobs, and they keep the non-hyphenated Americans down and out.
The very first article attacking Amy was published in the Nation. It was penned by the ever-cheerful Elie Mystal, who describes himself as “black”. He is a “professional black”, like his father before him; a light-skinned Ivy League lawyer who perhaps has some black ancestors and makes use of it to the utmost to maintain his “black privilege”. If that is not enough, he disposes of his gender deficiency (he is not a woman or a trans) by “proudly and happily admitting his wife wears the pants in the family”. Follow-up attacks on Amy were concocted by people of similar background, that is people who claim privileged minority status.
It is said that Amy Barrett wants to change the law on abortion. In truth, she wants to make it legal again. The US abortion law based on Roe v. Wade, (1973), “a decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion”. This decision is one of many obviously illegal decisions made by the Supreme Court. The main fact of the matter is that the US Constitution does not protect or deny such a liberty. Such a right might be added as an amendment to the Constitution, if the states agree (my guess: they won’t). But there is currently nothing in the Constitution or in the statutes that would allow the Supreme Court to bypass the states and the people and rule on the topic of abortion.
Likewise, there is nothing in the US Constitution that would allow or forbid gay “marriage”. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court held in a 5–4 decision (decided by RGB’s vote) that the Fourteenth Amendment requires all states to grant same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages granted in other states. This was an obvious untruth: the 14th Amendment was enacted in 1868, and for a hundred years nobody noticed it had anything to do with gay marriage. Supporters of such unions could lobby for it by the usual way through legislation via the states; but they found it more expedient to railroad it via the Supreme Court, though the Court had absolutely no right to bypass the normal system.
Amy Barrett, like every other decent democracy-loving US citizen, wants the country to be run according to the Constitution; she does not recognise the right of nine Ivy League graduates to tell the nation what is better for them, bypassing the legislature. She is also against the courts’ tendency to overrule decisions of the Executive branch. If the President decides to limit the immigration of people who probably will need welfare support, it is his decision. The people can elect another president with different ideas, but the court should not interfere in the running of the state. Amy Barrett’s idea is that the Supreme Court should not be the supreme dictator. She feels it should shrink back to normal size.
In modern American parlance, this is considered to be the “conservative view”. Surely it is not. Vladimir Lenin was hardly a conservative by any measure, but he was a lawyer by education and he was always against letting lawyers and judges make decisions for the people. He wrote that the legal profession would always rule against the interests of the proletariat. Just like Mrs Barrett, he thought that the people should decide, while the Judiciary should just deal with separate cases without trying to overwrite or create laws. You do not have to be a conservative or a liberal to support the ideas of Mrs Barrett: it is enough to understand that laws should be changed or promulgated by regular democratic means, through the popular vote, not by a few smart guys and gals.
US courts are currently dominated by Dem-nominated social engineering judges who want to lead the country in whatever direction they prefer, and to hell with law and the will of the people. That’s why the Senate approval of Amy Barrett won’t be easy. If she gets in before the elections, she may well become the katechon, the person who “prevents the secret power of lawlessness from having its way” (2 Thessalonians 2:6–7). And the lawless ones know that.
Trump’s opponents in the Senate are adept at throwing dog droppings at appointees of the populist president. The shameful spectacle of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing will no doubt be repeated, with buckets of lies and defamation poured down upon Amy Barrett’s head.
Jews are especially dissatisfied with the choice of a Catholic – because Catholics are not yet completely saturated with Christian Zionism, unlike Protestants, and because Catholics believe in God. (Oh yes, Jews also believe in God, but they consider a faith with its own priests to be unsuitable for Gentiles. The Gentiles should just provide for the Jews, and the Jews will take care of all correspondence with the Almighty). Catholics have imbibed the knowledge of right and wrong, of the moral and immoral, with the wine of their communion. When Amy Barrett was confirmed as a judge of the court of appeals, Jewish politicians badgered her, in particular Dianne Feinstein of California – “Yes, my dear, I suppose you believe in Christ? How can you be a judge with such prejudices?” (She used more studied language). Amy didn’t flinch and she was approved. Perhaps she will survive the Dem firing squad in the Senate.
This is not a sure thing. The Dems promised to die before letting her take the place of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as this place, in their opinion, belongs by right to a liberal Jewess. A less prominent position might go to a privileged “Person of Colour” or a gender minority, but the top position must remain in Jewish hands. Much depends on the judges of the Supreme Court – it is highly likely the election will be decided there. But the fact that Trump took a chance and chose a regular white American woman – a mother of many children who believes in Christ – is already a big deal. This may be a turning point in American history.
The Author’s standard for physical beauty is low but ACB seems an ideal candidate for the Supreme Court, very knowledgeable and very ready for that lifetime vacation.
With one Jewish member on SCOTUS, Jews are already over-represented by a factor of 6 or 8. One is enough. Why the hell are Jews entitled to twenty+ percent of SCOTUS anyway? Not to mention every other court.
Brilliant articulation on the oversized role played by today’s Supreme Court. Judicial tyranny is real. The courts have become hopelessly politicized. Activist (left wing) judges get to vanquish the will of the People (legislation or winning propositions) by declaring a statute or popular referendum ‘unconstitutional’ (California’s Prop. 187, for instance) or inventing a Constitutional ‘right’ (to intrude) where none existed (such as Brown v. Board of Education).
The feel-good Brown ruling is still reverberating. Today, absurd new ‘Constitutional rights’ are being delivered to male transexuals who demand the right to play in women’s sports. The rights-hungry (and freedom-hating) Left is devouring its own. This black comedy will not have a happy ending.
As for RBG, she epitomized the sanctimonious arrogance of today’s Left-dominated judiciary–not to mention its smug and haughty cheerleading section (otherwise known as the mainstream media.) With the nomination of attractive (and normal) Amy Barrett, methinks Trump has made a shrewd strategic move. But the divisions in America are deep and growing. Ironically, ‘diversity’ may be our nation’s undoing.
Catholics need to make a lot of babies so that their pedophile priests will have a wide selection of young victims to choose from.
LOL, israel shamir is now prmoting a neocon scalia disciple. There is no way trump would select anyone but someone the zionazi-(very)gays groomed for the job. All of trump’s appointments have been rabid zionazi neocon types more loyal to israeli interests than american.
This bit says probably more than he intended:
“after her recent visit to Israel (she didn’t like the country)”
That was part of a rant against ginsburg, where shamir was bloviating about her evilness and appearance. He seems upset ginsburg didn’t like israel. To be honest, after shamir promoted some western aligned oligarch (IE: israeli) running for prez in the last Russian election, the guy running for the “communist” party, I stopped paying much attention to his opinions and think of him as just another israeli now.
Congrats to Mr. Shamir, who wrote a piece that is almost as funny and sarcastic as anything CJ Hopkins would write…and, while I do have issues with Roman Catholicism (especially after Vatican officials and other conspired to murder the last good Pope, John Paul I….read David Yallop’s “In God’s Name: An Investigation into the Murder of Pope John Paul I”), I do agree that I’d rather have a Catholic (or an Orthodox) on the Supreme Court than a Christian Zionist!
Ruth Bader Ginsburg did have two children. With so many valid critiques of the runty harpy to choose from, why resort to a falsehood?
Reading shamir’s idolation of the scalia disciple I was reminded of this classic film scene:
Thanks for saving my time. I can more easily avoid your [Israel Shamir’s]free flowing opinionated rubbish when I come across, early on, Ginsburg described as a “childless harridan”.
What about James and Jane Mr. Shamir?
Too much hate in the first paragraph, alone. It wasn’t worth reading the rest.
And there’s zero excuse for not checking SIMPLE facts. Ginsburg has TWO children and a few grandchildren.
What a waste of negative energy, Mr. Shamir.
Correction: there are two Jews currently on SCOTUS. Kagan and Breyer…..
You could also argue that there are too many Catholics on the court.
Nothing more to say. Brilliant article. Thanks.
Speaking of perversion:
Perverted Rabbi performs bris ritual / circumcision orally.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an aggressive Zionist and an accomplice in Jewish terror and war crimes. Good riddance and shall burn in Hell.
Time to get that glasses prescription checked, my boy!
RBG wasn’t childless, but her viewpoints mirrored all those childless feminists who perpetually scream “My Body, My Choice” Sorry hon, that isn’t exactly YOUR body that began to occupy your womb after you shagged whoever that one fun night. An unborn baby is not a growth or a tumor that needs to be removed. The weapon here is to humanize and personalize the unborn. Don’t use clinical words such as fetus.
What is the Oscar Wilde quote that is alluded to here? Anyone?
Ginsburg had two kids,but the point still stands that Barrett is quite attractive. She will be the only Supreme Court Justice that I want to see naked.
Well,except maybe for Rehnquist.
Trump didn’t flinch. He chose the good-looking Amy Barrett to replace the departed witch in the Supreme Court.
I do not care for Republican or Democrat dogma very much they are really to sides of the same coin ; the supreme court makes decisions within the capitalist framework; more times than not they agree as they are not poles apart.
And really if you are going to start an article why would you start like that rather childish!
The author didn’t call her beautiful, and she’s 47, by the way.
Zero Jews on the Supreme Court is the perfect number. They keep forgetting that they are guests here, and quite awful ones at that.
Appointing a Catholic is only a slight improvement.
The Counterfeit Cainite-Judeo-Christian Religion:
https://isthefathercallingyoutohisson.wordpress.com/2017/05/26/the-cainite-judeo-christian-religion/
You realize the whole “pedophile priests” was headline after headline of incidents from the 1960s and only involved less than 1% of the clergy right? And all those newspapers, running those headlines with glee, were owned by jewish or Christian (or some other competing religion) owners.
When your uncle molests you decades ago, and he dies, there is no one to “sue”, and there’s also no one to smear.
The whole “pedophile catholic priests” was a smear campaign. And it sounds like it worked on people like you.
I guess that if Amy Coney Barrett rules against the Israeli first laws that violate the first amendment, Trump will just hire the Mossad to x her out, since Trump has sworn that America is Israel’s protector, while Trump has destroyed America with the covid lockdowns and largest nazi eugenics junk science propaganda campaign in world history!
Find it hilarious that you believe that Amy Coney Barrett is not a feminist, even though she has seven children and is a Supreme Court nominee. Do you think tbat she home schools the kids and goes to the hockey games in between baking cookies, cleaning, cooking, and running errands for the home?
7 kids and she is still smiling.lol.trump picked a good looker and named Amy too.He must be in deep shit with the whorus
Forget the word pedophile. The priests are fags.
For a middle-aged woman with a seriously good brain who is raising 7 children and holding down a stressful, high-profile job, I would call her hot. Life is not a Hollywood set Bucko.
In God’s name, hold them to their promise.
Hey, we’re in a “pandemic” anyway… wading through streets clogged with Democrat corpses would seriously help the optics. The plague needs all the help it can get: A local great-granny is now one of the many oldsters around here refusing to wear a mask at all, anywhere. She’s at least 75. The publicity battle is being hopelessly lost.
Catholics need to make a lot of babies so that their school teachers can continue to molest children at alarming rates.
fixed it.
Foreign nannies will be raising her children, not her.
And what part of the satanic Roman Catholic, money laundering, sodomy ridden, paedophilic cult do you represent?
At this stage of the Game, it matters little who is appointed to the S C or any other political office or agency. Their first days will be ” orientation meetings” and the rest will be History. One Mom with 7 kids , is a lot of baggage, in order to pull – an Upset Victory for the People’s Gov. Hey – how about those Tax returns , that we knew all along were – going to show that the entire tax system is criminal.
For shame! How long has it been since your last confession, Father?
Eugenics was active and operational in the US long before Hitler and the German National Socialists came to power.
The same can be said of Orthodox js.
It’s the one about your mom. How the world had to create a fake virus just to get her to wear a mask.
And Christ killers need to promulgate reckless smears and worse against all who may stand in their way.
Now, tell us about Epstain and the other sickos.
I thought she “adopted” the Haitians to take care of her children?
And what part of the satanic US and Israeli government, mass murdering, money laundering, sodomy ridden, paedophilic cults do you represent?
Delightful article! Which reminds me, this Halloween I’m going to grab my broomstick, put on my Bader Ginsburg mask and go out to terrorize the neighborhood children.
“You should have been aborted, you little wretches!!!” I’ll screech into their goyish faces.
So with 8 months left before the election in 2016 it was okay to deny Merrick Garland hearings (“to leave it to the voters in an election year” as McConnell claimed) yet it is perfectly fine to railroad a nomination process for Amy Barrett just 6 weeks before this election?! Does the author see any hypocrisy in this?
By far the most important ruling of the Supreme Court in recent times was the Citizens United case that essentially legitimized the buying of elections by corporations. How about mentioning that? That was probably the most activist case there was as the ruling went beyond the scope of the lawsuit. Ruth Bader Ginsburg opposed that 5-4 ruling in defense of a fairer system and a law passed by Congress.
How about when the SC basically appointed GW Bush president by blocking a recount, again splitting on 5-4 partisan lines? That’s not conservative activism? That’s probably what the author is hoping for this time around, another “president” who receives a minority of the vote but manages to pull off a majority of the flawed electoral system, by hook or by crook.
5-4 partisan lines is just not good enough. Why not 6-3 to make sure we can game the system?
Why is the author defending Trump anyway? One would think he should be a major critic.
Oh, and someone should have fact-checked Shamir. RBG wasn’t childless. She had 2 children. Not normal enough for the author? So just coming from her background (which the author keeps emphasizing, and as far as I know, she didn’t) makes her “not normal”?
Indeed! A bit of Johnny Cash to commemorate her funeral…
This is the most honest and accurate comment on this article so far.
While we´re at the subject of quotas, not a single WASP for quite some time.
The real molestation comes about when young minds are filled with social justice crap. Warping the minds of the innocent is evil.
Before Ginsburg died, the SCOTUS was one-third Jewish.
Let’s get Jews to agree to Affirmative Action limitations. How about we have Affirmative Action limitations that refuse any group to have more than triple its national per capita in any work or education arena. If Jews are 3% of the population, then the most Jews on SCOTUS could be 9%.
The Numinous Negroes need a dose of the same revamped Affirmative Action. No more than 39% of the NBA and NFL and MLB can be black.
In 1803, in the infamous Marbury v. Madison decision, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall took the position that “It is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is” which resulted in the Court becoming the sole Constitutional authority, subject to no review. Since that day, the Court has ruled the United States of America as a judicial oligarchy.
As a bonus, Marbury provides the Court with a paradigm on which it can base clearly and obviously unjust decisions. Marshall agreed that Marbury was entitled to relief but refused to provide it. There is no justice in Marshall’s ruling; even though the Constitution explicitly says that one of the nation’s purposes is to “establish justice.”
What John Marshall did was reproduce England’s seventeenth century political economy absent only the monarchy. Even though Marshall’s argument is absurd, no one but Jefferson challenged it. He wrote, “the opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves in their own sphere of action but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch.” Why no one but Jefferson cared is curious. Was it, indeed, because the colonial elite who had taken control of the government never really fully supported the Constitution’s republican principles?
I can’t help but wonder what they would have made of it, that so many Papists have been extended the privilege of membership in their reborn Star Chamber.
The supreme court is suppose to be the third branch of the govt.
It is not suppose to join the partisan fight.
I guess the idea of 3 checks and balances has been dead since the year 2000 election.
Trump had nothing to do with any lockdowns. That was power thirsty, Democrat governor’s jackass.
I don’t care what she looks like but the fact that she has two adopted Haitian children concerns me. Someone who can make such bad judgement about adopting children undoubtedly will make bad judgements in other areas. Barrett probably was influenced growing up with televitz programs like the Bill Cosby Show and Different Strokes, where negroes are shown as being just like caramel white folks. One would think that a couple of years on the judge’s bench would cure most people of that fantasy. Obviously not. If she wanted to help Haitians, why didn’t she just give to a charity? These children will grow up confused and angry as most negroes that are raised by white parents are. A good example of this would be Colin Kopernik.
The law of unintended consequences — Roe proved to be the condition precedent for the decline of the Democrat Party by ending Evangelical Quietism.
The irony is that abortion availability geographically is essentially the same as it was before Roe.
That spinning in place is a resounding success in comparison to the abject failure to turn abortion into a moral good. The sine quo non of women’s equality and empowerment.
That, in my longstanding view. is the fatal flaw of Roe and its offspring — the Court’s failure to recognize that abortion was evil, even if a necessary one (in its view). I’m not familiar with Barrett’s writings on the subject but I did see recently that she described it as “immoral under any circumstances.”
The political effect of Roe gives us a taste of what the Court contributed in conjuring in the form of The Civil War over Slavery.
Typically, it’s the smartest among us that would rather die than admit they royally screwed up. And when you do so in the form of a Supreme Court decision (e.g. Roe; Dred Scott), it ain’t easily or quickly corrected like it is with Legislative and/or Executive overreach.
As my previous comments attest, I’m second to none in admiration for The Indispensable Man. But in the instant case, his selection of Barrett was compelled by events, as Shamir rightly alludes.
The irony is that by making it abundantly clear that any gesture of compromise would be not only spurned but exploited, the Democrats and their Allied Media ensured Trump picking her to succeed RBG.
Barrett is a threat to liberals and the left because of the ways that she is similar to Ginsberg, not how she is different.
I think you mean Catholics need to provide lots of sons for molestation. The vast majority of sexual abuse victims were male. Further proof that homosexuals shouldn’t be priests, coaches, teachers or any other position that puts them into contact with young boys.
Israel touting the telegenic highpoints of ACB is amusing. The fact is, is that she voted hand-in-glove for JB (I have a new sister) Pritzker when it came to forced vax and lockdowns, supporting the views of the governor who’s never missed a meal and then some.
ACB is a charismatic Catholic, which is an emerging synthesis of Catholicism and end times, rapture-esque theology, embraced by the likes of Ted Cruz, Mike Pompeo and most importantly, Mike Pence. ACB was a professor at Notre Dame, which is in Indiana, Pence’s home state.
They all identify as dominionists and are connected to a group called, “People of Praise” that embraces the dictates and rule of Pope Francis, who is nothing more than real estate salesman for Agenda 21.
Lagoa would have been a far better choice than ACB, not for just the ethnic/minority/anti-commie/Florida angle, but she is less “ideological” than ACB.
I also believe there is an outside chance, that she backs out of the nomination at some point before her appointment becomes official.
This woman is pro life and rescued two niglets from Haiti. How long do you think she’ll be able to bear the thought of even a single crying child waiting at the hot, dusty Mexican border?
If you think there are a lot of Central Americans in the US now………
Since when did the US and Israeli governments profess to be God’s Church here on this earth and/or to be Jesus Christ’s representative and to bear all the heavenly responsibilities and standards that go with it?
Ah elitist virtue signalling, even in the justus department, or “telescopic philanthropy” as Charles Dickens called it.
Western civilization. Without RCC, no Western world.
Her two main jobs have been a professor of law and a federal judge. Both jobs have a lot of time off and minions to do all the work. In fairness to ACB she was a minion, but I believe she had no kids at the time. Unfortunately most women under eighty have feminism cooked into their thinking, although some still embrace tradition to a certain extent. Gotta at least give ACB a little credit for that.
Sounds like Mr. Shamir needs to look a little closer at Amy Barrett. How many Americans are still reeling from the screwing they got from Chief Justice John Roberts on Obamacare?
For a closer look at Amy Barret, click in at the 1:12:00 minute mark of this Robert Phoenix video.
I fully expect to be disappointed by a Judge Barrett. I can’t help but notice every “conservative” judge that has been appointed is either been a Kennedy or a Scalia clerk. The former is an old country club Republican and the latter a Reagan one. Their clerk turn judges seem to be their former boss’ mirrors. Alito and Thomas seem to be the only actual conservative constitutional Supreme Court judges.
Finally I asked some whiney Ginsburg cultist what exactly did she do? Abortion and marrying gays was the answer. I responded Roe vs Wade was decided in 1973 while Ruth was doing the mommy lawyer thing, and any justice of the peace can now marry gays. Needless to say you could see the mental shudders being firmly closed. However the spectacle of her confirmation hearing should be a hoot, so in that respect Amy Barrett is a win for our Ringmaster In Chief.
My only problem with Trump Supreme Court appointee is the fact that she bring up Jacobson 1905 case to justify Governor of Il to set restriction and lean to the LEFT.
https://reason.com/2020/04/08/jacobson-v-massachusetts-1905-and-lochner-v-new-york-1905-in-april-2020/
https://headlineswithavoice.com………..in 2:27 min District judge in Pa ….Willianm Stygman doesn’t high behind president and ruled “Jacobson was decided over century ago and since that time It has been substantial development of federal constitutional law of civil liberties………….differential standards based on Jacobson is NOT APPROPRIATE”.
Looks like your idea(s) of ‘civilisation’ is as perverted as the RCC.
Ginsburg was never a real beauty, but early pictures of her in the flower of youth aren’t that bad. It was decades of tirelessly working for evil that twisted and contorted her appearance (and, I’m afraid, her eternal soul) into an old lady whom you suspect lives in the forest and keeps small children in cages in order to fatten them up.
marrying gays was the answer
————————————–
Sir, if you ever get in that conversation again, mention that rbg and kagen had already officiated at gay marriages before the gay marriage case got to the court and both refused to recuse themselves – Major Disgrace.
Not true sir. The major proponent of Western Civilization is by far the Nordics. Without the Germanic influence, Christianity would be nothing.
Ruth Bader Ginsberg was not always witch on the outside but in fact was an attractive young woman (beauty must be in the eyes of the beholder). Rest in peace, RBG!
As to Amy Coney Barrett (ACB), I hope she is nominated to the bench not because she is an un-hyphenated American but because she has been chosen by a rightfully elected president. Whatever her judicial philosophy, ACB has the right to seat along the remaining two Lesbo-Jewesses (I know, I know, any moment someone will point to the fat buffalo’s native Puerto Rico as her being a Catholic… you never heard of conversos of Spain?).
And going forward, it won’t be ACB that will pose a threat to the constitution but John Glover Roberts Jr. (JGRJ) the overrated chief justice of the U. S. Supreme Court, who’s shown the tendencies to blow/bend with prevailing Jewish winds… the replacement for the late Thurgood Marshall, Clreance Thomas, has been more steadfast in the defense of the nation. After all, what did you expect from a George W. Bush (GW!) nominee? GW was an incompetent fool, unlike his old man, who had been talked into installing the shyster JGRJ in the driver’s seat.
Hopefully, the tag team of Alito, Barrett, Gorsuch, Cavanaugh and Thomas would bury the liberal quartet of Bryer, Kagan, Sottomayor and Roberts!
Screw you.
Democrats have been nothing but hypocritical. (Integration for thee but not for me, etc.) Now it’s OUR turn. We learned from you; thanks for the lessons!
Huh….. so, her accomplishments are about screwing. Getting rid of screwing undesirable effects & legalizing weird ways of screwing.
Interesting.
Forget it.
Why did Trump choose Amanda Knox for SCOTUS?
Dave = another one who doesn’t understand the growth stages.
Zygote – Embryo – Fetus – Infant – Toddler – Child – Preadolescent – Adolescent – Young adult – Middle adult – Old adult
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Development_of_the_human_body
“Last good pope”? What was wrong with Ratzinger?
RBG was a witch and a Jew? I’m sure Scalia would have agreed with you about the Jew part but the witch part? What a pathetic piece you wrote full of invective and BS! I tend to be drawn to the “originalist” view but I’m not sure you know anything about ACB because she is not a “typical” American but a member of cult that makes women totally subservient to their husbands and their community. I hope she will be interested in the needs of the American people and the rule of law rather than the orders of her religious superiors.
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-supreme-court/5/137.html
This may be more topical than you realize. Jefferson was refusing to seat “midnight judges” appointed by Adams just before handing over power.
Looks like “Papist” Elizabeth I also had a “Star Chamber” in Ireland: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Court_of_Castle_Chamber
I get it that the Vatican was and remains a corrupt institution (with all that power, it was designed to attract the lower type of man) but at least the Catholics did not enter into a bargain with Satan’s minions to gain power.
So you prefer this ugly-as-a-mud-fence pretender:
over:
women subservient to their husbands and their community. – This is a good quality in my book, we need more of them!
Indeed, RBG was not born ugly, but later on her phenotype became an expression of her destructive mind. Here are some pictures of hers when still young.
As a child :
As a bride :
As a young mother :
Same happened with Hillary Clinton.
Pregnancy is a pathological condition, as are growths and tumors. Whether it needs to be removed is a different question.
Th molestations were mostly peaceful.
By law, 89 percent of the budget of any charity goes for administrative costs, including salaries company cars, company cell phones and many other perks.
The Haitian charities are especially corrupt.
A virtue signaling, name hyphenating papist.
Apparently, I’m supposed to be excited about that.
Grandma always said, don’t frown and sneer because that’s what you’ll look like at 50.
Exactly. Her own church had an influence on her with regard to the adoption too I’m sure.
She’s a female David French, which isn’t a good thing.
99%?
Like our other standards, Shamir’s standard for what constitutes a “traditional American” has been lowered. A traditional American does not import members of a hostile, privileged group — perhaps the least compatible race in the world — into her own family at the expense of her own children.
At the expense of OUR children, too: when “Amy”’s prized Africans apply for university admission and for jobs, they will be favored over our children, and over all white and asian americans, because of their Holy Race. Thanks, Amy, I’m glad we can pay the price for you to feel sanctimonious and tolerant and attend the right parties.
We should expect “Amy” to sell us out in a crucial immigration or racial-preference case when the time comes.
A normal European-American woman, a white “Traditional American” woman with five grown children of her own who places her children and her nation first and respects herself and her fellow Americans, would have been wonderful indeed. “Amy” ain’t it.
Yes, I would rather Trump fill this seat than Biden or Harris. But this woman is another brainwashed, virtue-signalling type. And yeah, she IS suspect for belonging to a group that advocates “speaking in tongues”; it is rank idiocy, even if we don’t like the people saying it and even if we don’t want to undermine a “fellow christian” by saying so publicly.
Israel Shamir,
You say RBG was ugly, a lot. Yet she was quite cute in her own way. Just as you are. Weird that you are obsessed with her supposedly terrible looks when you could be brother and sister…
Furthermore, RBG’s close friendship with Scalia shows that she was far from a weird fanatic. She disagreed with you on many things. She disagreed with me on many things. She was not modelesque (unlike me 😉 and much like you), but no need to be so full of bile!
—
Garland was never going to get a hearing from a Republican-controlled-Senate because of the circumstances surrounding Scalia’s death. I support their decision regarding that.
Sep 18, 2020 President Trump: I will nominate Pro-Life justices
President Trump upheld his 2016 promise to nominate Pro-Life justices to the Supreme Court of the United States.
My wife and I left the Catholic Church and do not regret the decision. But I can’t abide slandering good people and painting with too broad a brush.
It seems that the rampant sexual deviancy and abuse were and are predominantly in the priesthood. It is the priests and bishops who engage in unnatural “sex” with each other (and sometimes adult or teenaged members of the public). It is the priests who molest and impose upon and confuse boys and young men.
These sins should not be pinned on the many, many decent non-clergy men and women who teach in the church’s schools. Not among the nuns generally either.
The problem was, and still is, the thorough infiltration of male homosexual deviants into the seminaries and thence into the priesthood and the hierarchy. Let’s not blame the goodhearted heterosexual non-priests, men and women, who teach in good faith the catholic schools; they care about their students in a normal wholesome way, and they strive to raise their own children just as we do.
We would not trust an RC priest with our children. By contrast, we would not presumptively distrust Catholic-school teachers who are not priests.
There were way too many question marks for Lagoa. The fact that she didn’t take her husband’s last name for one. And the fact that her husband’s name is Paul Huck – or is that (Huck).
This was a pretty nice country before they let in the joos and the romanists.
There are currently zero qualified jurist on the Supreme Court.
Oh so he picked another Broad. Real looker too;
Good news.
This one’s a little more vibrant and colorful…
https://i2.wp.com/www.independentsentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Amy-Coney-Barrett-1.jpg?resize=696%2C700&ssl=1
Jews don’t believe in hell.
Australia adopted at federation in 1901 much of the US constitutional disposition including the right and duty of the High Court of Australia. There have been some complaints of legal activism and some complaints about particular appointments. A very left wing ill disciplined Attorney-General was appointed by the short lived disastrous Whitlam government in the mid 1970s for example. But there are major differences which cast some doubt on the culpability of Chief Justice Marshall for today’s unhappy political divisions. The biggest is probably the absence of a Bill of Rights in Australia so making it hard for judges to make law in face of clear readings of a statute’s meaning by traditional judicial method. Happily, one of the cases which is exceptional stopped a Labor government from forbidding much election advertising when the High Court managed to find an implied right to free speech in the Constitution of sufficient width to allow full argument at elections. Unfortunately good think has also found ways of changing the once settled law wrt indigenes which, in its land rights aspect has been very expensive and bad for Aborigines. (And, can you believe it, a person who could claim Aboriginal ancestry but wasn’t an Australian citizen or stateless was given the right recently by a 4- 3 majority to live in Australia!?!).
Then there has been a strong tradition of objectively leading counsel being appointed so, inter alia, Attorneys-General will not lose caste with their peers in the six state Bars. Compounding that advantage (unless the government goes rogue) is the absence of any need for Senate confirmation. Once the Governor-General accepts the government’s advice and signs the Letters Patent the appointment is consummated. It is almost inconceivable that the Governor-General would refuse. At the beginning of the 1930s a Labor government appointed two judges who were so disapproved of by practising barristers that the customary welcoming ceremonies were boycotted. One of them (Evatt), a formidable scholar of dubious hnestty , resigned after 10 years to become Minister for Foreign Affairs, under the new wartime Labor government, and, in due course a significant figure in the foundation of the United Nations as well as going almost gaga over what he thought was a conspiracy against him in 1954 (the Petrov Affair) when he was Leader of the Opposition with the result that a state Labor government appointed him state CJ in which role he went seriously off beam. The other, (Sir) Edward Aloysius McTiernan, served from 1930 till 1976 when he was 84 (before the retiring age of 70 was brought in) and it can be fairly said that, when his invariably Catholic Associates (clerks in SCOTUS terms) hadn’t written his judgments he had the good sense to concur in the judges of Dixon CJ ….
I should have added the advantage the Australian High Court has of not having to make sense of 18th century language, ideas and technology. Fortunately it wasn’,t too much of a stretch in 1937 to find that the national Parliament had been given the right to make laws with respect to broadcasting….
That’s a great observation about ACB going along with the unanimous decision to uphold all of Illinois’ lockdown orders, unlike the District Court judge in Pennsylvania. Very disappointing that she couldn’t dissent against the worst civil and economic rights abuse since at least the internment of Japanese during WWII. I would have appointed that Pennsylvania judge.
ACB is not a fighter. She’s weak, a conformist who doesn’t want to rock the boat. She will not challenge New Deal decisions that violated our rights and upheld every government intrusion into our lives.
I bet she wears a face mask whenever she steps outside her home.
She was vetted by “(((The Federalist Society))) a Jewish group who decides who gets to be selected for supreme court nominations so she will do as her (((master))) tells her. Don’t expect anything from her. She is also a race traitor there are plenty of White children who need adoption but she chose black from a foreign country over even the blacks in the USA. So no I have no high hopes for her in any manner.
The US has professed since it’s inception that it was all about freedom and democracy, and as for the Israeli thugs, their excuses are that they’re G-d’s Chosen ones and besides, they are entitled to the world because of their “high IQs,” “industry” and because they’ve all been “poysekyootid” all these millennia and besides, they dindu nuttin.
Any more questions?
Totally true. ACB appears guilty of hazardous virtue signaling. Why import additional POC when our country already has too many underprivileged, genetically-disadvantaged negro children in need of care or adoption? Conduct of this sort reminds me of what that silly movie star (Angelina Jolie) did before having her boobs removed as a preventative measure against breast cancer. Mia Farrow also pursued the perilous route of cultivating an oversized, discordant, mixed-race household.
Generally, radical virtue signaling of this sort tends to afflict showy, affluent white liberals.
“A fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a fool.” William Shakespeare
What was wrong with Ratzinger?
He resigned.
Compared to RBG, Judge Barrett is the most beautiful woman in the world.
Beauty, facial expression and moral character can be related (somewhat).
Physiognomy makes sense.
I wouldn’t say that the problem is that she got uglier (we all become less attractive as we get older and women more so) but she clearly seems more evil/angrier in later pictures.
Some women, in contrast, even in old age look very kind and almost angelic grandmas, reflecting also their character.
This is why some women who were attractive in their youth, but having an evil character or loose morals, tend to get uglier as they age.
Maybe this is not true for all, but it is true enough, I think.
It isn’t “virtue-signaling” if you aren’t concerned with how others think of you for doing it.
Whether you like it or not, adopting Haitian children is something that can be done out of a sincere spirit of generosity, or pity, or charity.
The fact that she adopted two Haitians doesn’t bother me. I wouldn’t do it personally, I wouldn’t like to be entrusted with the burden of rising Blacks, but if she wants it, what’s the deal, she has already 5 other biological children. (Well… If the adopted children are black males and some of the biological children are daughters the same age, then I can foresee a possible problem – it has happened before).
Other things about her are more worrying, however. Like the fact that she’s a woman, and doesn’t seem really all that conservative.
Really? I guess we have different empirical knowledge of pregnancy.
No, the molestations were mostly (over 80%) homosexual, pederastic. Calling them pedophilia was a disinformation tactic so silly people like you could lambast the Church and so the homo-heretics could avoid Church reform and get their greedy hands on the real estate.
Five children, and a nation first woman would not become a Surpreme Court Justice. Speaking from the experience of my mother, she would be unlikely to pursue full time or any time at all a professional career. The German national socialists gave women the focus of children, church, kitchen. A few exceptionally talented woman such as the director of Triumph of Will pursued carrers outside the three Ks. Hitler had a particular dislike of women politicians as he humphed in Mein Kampf.
Thank you, I corrected it.
“US courts are currently dominated by Dem-nominated social engineering judges”
The supreme court has always been a rubber stamp for tyranny. Its been like that since John Marshall. In the middle of the 19th century, the US supreme court ruled a person could be the property of another person and that property title had to be upheld in areas of the country that opposed it. You cannot get any more social engineering than that.
Hanging is too good for him. No. Crucify him. No, to the stake.
Yes, “capitalism” is everywhere you look, behind every door.
You are an open-minded individual compared to some who have apparently been waiting in the weeds to ambush Barrett because of her religious affiliations both intramural to the many factions within the RC church and in the greater world of extracorporeal fantasy.
Veterans Today and Gordon Duff are anything but stable coherent opinionators, being prone to frequently and flippantly contradict themselves within the confines of a single sentence let alone an entire essay. However, they have outdone themselves with the slander served up against Barrett from almost the moment her nomination to the SC was formally announced.
Get this for the Satanic apocalypse they see incipient in Barrett’s appointment to the high court:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/09/28/queen-of-a-satanic-pedophile-cult-to-join-supreme-court/
I guess the world ends like in the movie “Cabin in the Woods.” Boundless deviltry is all described and ominous names dropped, from Moloch to Roy Cohn, Jeffrey Epstein, Antonin Scalia and much celebrated Jesuit Malachi Martin, who has been pretty low profile (not to mention dead) since being a frequent interview on demonology and exorcism by Larry King on his late night national radio show back in the pre-CNN 1970’s. Bogeyman done got Malachi long ago, but he’s always good for a nostalgic laugh.
You must be a Wokestor of some flavor. Too much hate, actually only real world facts, but then that is confusing to the Woke. There is no truth and there is no God. Boy or Girl or whatever you are you are in for a surprise….
this is so curious WHY the deepstate always comes after judge ROBERTS to do the toilet work clean up??? ?? now Roberts being pushed to block Barrets hearings…on what grounds??? why always ROBERTS???
I was saddened by Ratzinger’s resignation. However, since he couldn’t clean the stables I think it was a good idea to resign. If he had died in power, it would have been equivalent to rubber stamping the homoheretic status quo.
Imagine what would have happened if McCarrick’s filth (or anyone else’s) had come to the open a few months after BXVII’s death. That he resigned made the rest of the faithful perk up our ears, yet because he gave no explanation, he created no scandal. (As in the sin of scandal).
With 7 years’ hindsight, I’d say the fruits of the resignation are less complaisant, more prayerful Catholics. Many are really taking close looks at Francis. In this sense, I don’t share de Mattei’s pessimism, though a couple of years back I was as dismayed by Francis as most. Ratzinger did presage a smaller, poorer yet infinitely creative Church.
Great article, Mr Shamir. Just a correction, however.
The Congress does have the power under Article III, Section 2 of the Constitution to restrict the ability of the Supreme Court to adjudicate in certain pre-defined areas. Ron Paul tried to use this to limit the Court’s ability to pronounce upon reproductive rights, but was defeated. Probably because most Republicans are quite happy with the child murdering and the war against the family.
Archbishop Carlo Vigano has stated that he church is being run by a “gay mafia” who dominate the institutions. Vigano himself was removed from important work at the Vatican bank because he was uncovering too much wrongdoing. He has revealed that the current Pope, whom he refers to as Bergolio, brought back Archbishop McCarrick, a serial abuser to head he talks with China, talks which resulted in a sell out of China’s Catholics in return for a large cash donation from Beijing. McCarrick is now laicised, but this does not make up for the likely thousands of young men he sexually abused.
Vigano has also stated, rather chillingly, that the church is the spiritual rm of the New World Order.
LOL. A normal non-hyphenated American name is Amelia Barrett. Shortened first names are not normal. Middle names are not normal in daily or professional use. (Might “Coney” really signal Cohn-y?)
Her nauseating statements reveal her to be a vapid careerist conformist. In her wildest dreams, she would never imagine curbing Federal power.
Nice one. 😀
From a quick review of several comments, it appears that some posters are going after the messenger. Bad juju. Like all articles similar to this one (which I considered well written and fairly well balanced) I took some time to look at the substance of the article. The judgment on earlier SCOTUS opinions is fair, in my opinion, and a good constitution originalist is needed in the gang of nine. Desperately. Let’s hope that Amy Barrett does get on the court and that she is the real thing.
If we are to survive as a country, America needs balanced and lawful justice again.
So, you are unable to articulate rebuttals. Then, why are you here and responding to any comment?
And a new word enters the lexicon:
SCJILF (scuh-JILF) Supreme Court Justice I’d Love to . . .
Have you ever seen this image of the large meeting hall at the Vatican?
It’s quite startling…. https://tinyurl.com/y46r9jdq
Perhaps not.
There are times when I rather hope God does, though.
The first few paragraphs describing RBG were priceless, thanks.
LOL, what predictable, programmed nonsense from someone who is clearly void of independent thought / analysis.
Pelosi and Clinton could reasonably be referred to as “harridans”. I’ve never witnessed nor read about any such behavior from Ginsburg.
Back to your closed and limited programming…
That is a great article. Unz even allowed the term “Jewified”. I’m impressed.
This is why I love this website. It’s full of strong opinions stated with as much power as the English language allows.
Seems to be a conservative type but even if she were some sort of exception as to judge everyone else’s rights or freedom -no one person is going to make the slightest difference. There are piles of laws long since done by the tiny ‘majority’ -of only nine people, and all without a peep from the hoards.
Kelo vs. New London Conneticut
–
It is a reference to Portrait of Dorian Gray wherein the more sin he committed the uglier he became.
Some comments and part of article mention appearance as if it matters but it’s the record of judgments made that is the thing. From what I’ve seen she is toward the right, shown by initial web search anyway.
Sorry, shes just controlled opposition. Shes a crypto, just another Freemason put in power to further the nwo agenda.
1. Born n raised in Louisiana, why did she go to a tiny university in Memphis called Rhodes University? If Rhodes doesnt raise a red flag, then how about the original name for the university, The Masonic Univ of Tennessee. This is where she got her Freemason indoctrination. The univ name was later changed after Cecil Rhodes, a south african diamond magnate who gave all his wealth to the Rothschilds to further the nwo agenda.
2. Her father was a lawyer for Shell Oil. And there it is, Shell Oil is Rothschild oil. Btw, the logo is not a shell, its a communist sun rising.
Freemasons have infultrated every position of power. No loose ends.
Those are lovely pictures of the late judge of the august bench … the difference between her and Hillary is that RBG was a lady and HRC is a dyke.
Thanks, FR!
Yes, and the Pachymama statues being worshipped in the Vatican Gardens during last autumn’s Amazon Synod, and the statue of Molech they have at the Vatican.
There was A John Roberts listed on the Epstein flight logs. Maybe this was THE John Roberts.
Yes, some women age with dignity without becoming ugly. Compare RBG’s case with that of Ursula Haverbeck, a 84 old German woman, jailed for “Holocaust denial”:
Young :
Old :
Spot on. I agree 100%.
Yep. Here’s the kind of “reformer” she is:
They will when they die and haven’t accepted Jesus as their Savior.
Good point regarding whether nutty evangelicals can be properly “conservative” by anything but chance coincidence.
The more “charismatic” side of American religion is just nuts (even Hegel argued this actually)
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/adventures-in-la-la-land-lutheranism/
HRC looked pretty when young :
But presently she looks :
https://images.theconversation.com/files/138383/original/image-20160920-11131-gnrl1d.jpg?ixlib=rb-1.1.0&q=45&auto=format&w=926&fit=clip
The Pennsylvania decision was very well written for legalese, very much on point, and the judge is young — early 40s. Unfortunately too young to get on the SCOTUS short list just yet, as he was appointed I think less than a year ago, but one to watch. And of course, this appointment is like Bork’s in the ’80s — Armageddon for the Dems, establishing a five-justice conservative majority — so optics have to come into play. For a man they would dig up a couple dozen rape victims, but it’s going to be hard to touch a heroic young mother raising seven kids while playing in the legal big leagues (and she is quite capable intellectually).
It is concerning that Barrett upheld the lockdown, but I need to find out when that decision came down. The Pennsylvania judge made much about the open-ended nature of the lockdown, and how executive fiat ceases to become due process as time passes.
So much. Most of the cardinal electors at the last conclave were created by Ratzinger, for example.
Not ironic. Part of the plan.
https://goodolboyzpodcast.substack.com/p/wokeness-defined
“but a member of cult that makes women totally subservient to their husbands and their community.”
Step up from being subservient you a global ethno-banking cartel passing itself off as an religion, don’t you think?
Like most leftists of her age, she was an old-school Liberal, as evidenced by her comments on Kaepernick kneeling (and friendship with Scalia). She was also cute when young, but developed the Hillary scowl.
SCOTUS is more about what they won’t do than what they will. ACB just has to be solidly judicially conservative and that will give us all we can hope for. The real battle is outside of the court, as it should be.
Unfortunately many of the smears were found in the under ware of little boys and girls.
Sulu
I’m not going to question your disagreements with Kelo except to note it doesn’t even make the top 500 as far as establishing an significant anti-majoritarian legal principle. I get annoyed when ‘conservatives’ cite it as some kind of cultural or legal watershed. Governments have been practicing eminent domain since the railroads maybe even the canals.
If looking for an horrendous legal cases, look to Martin v Hunter’s Lessee (Federal supremacy), Swann v Charlotte-Meklenberg School District (forced integration), or Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. where, in the latter case, unelected administrators were given a presumption of validity in legislating via interpretative rules.
Bettin’ on these clowns is like pissin’ in the wind..
As if a man needs any more reasons not to marry in the first world. Can you imagine doing Hillary 50 years ago when she was passable and then running into her today? You would be praying to God that she just doesn’t recognize you.
Sulu
I don’t understand the obsession. The court is overwhelmingly pro-corporate and anti-worker. 15 of last 19 judges appointed by GOP, yet here we are! Lib or Con, Jew or Gentile, Catholic or Muslim, black or white doesn’t change a thing other than fake drama over BS like muh abortion or muh gunz. Don’t know what guns will do for you, we’ll all be living in a box on skid row by that time. Most of the babies will grow up in poverty and end up in prison at 30-60,000 a year on taxpayers, but not before dropping 6-10 more chilluns that do the same. Great work conservatives!
When the rich want you to lose yer guns, they will be gone regardless. As of now, most conservatives are tarded bootlickers and would gladly waste every bullet they have shooting average libtards, Antifas, blacks, mexicans, or just mentally deranged poor folk in general, majority of right wingers are no threat to capital or the elites, thats why you still have them.
Unless you’re Wall St Google Amazon or Chamber of Commerce, I really dont understand why any average guy would care. They do what the CIA tell them to do period. Pro-corporate, pro oligarch, pro monopoly, pro empire, anti worker, anti union, anti environment.
Court is just as corrupt as congress. What the hell does it say about the greatest and freeeest country on earth that our fate is supposedly in the hands of a few corrupt “judges” Not much! Basically a dictatorship of out of touch rich asshole boomers. Just more proof ‘Merica is a 3rd world banana republic.
More Patriot Acts and Citizens United will save the white race! They can already assassinate you, send you to gitmo without trial, spy on you, listen to your phone calls, read your email, track everywhere you go, silence you, disappear you, but one more con will make it all better!
Truth be known the Dems want right wing judges just so they have an excuse not to do anything. Easy way to shift the blame for not passing anything their constituents want.
I also read today that this Barrett lady helped Trump and Giuliani get MEK, the Iranian terrorist cult, taken off the terrorism list. So Trump has designated the two groups most responsible for destroying ISIS, and protecting Christians in Iraq and Syria, IRGC and Hezbollah as terrorists. While fighting to get MEK taken off. Awesome
Failed state!
https://www.mintpressnews.com/the-court-of-god-how-a-catholic-secret-society-took-over-scotus/271612/
Another viewpoint that alludes to a possible (probable) Opus Dei connection. Still, if I had to choose which witch I’d take the catholic one anyday over the alternative..
What can we expect?
Whilst the comparison of physical appeal is amusing, by that yardstick Nikki Hayley would also make a great political pundit.
ACB may be similarly genetically gifted but I suspect that she will be just as autonomous.
{ …the departed witch in the Supreme Court.}
No truer words were ever spoken.
Because he is a jesuit whore
“coal barons” LOL.
That article is saved from being libel by its incoherence.
The GOP majority on the SCOTUS has been as big as 8-1 in recent decades. Nothing is going to happen. Nothing is going to change. This is not the most importantest confirmation fight ever. It is nothing.
Come up with a better argument before you unleash your fingers.
“I also read today that this Barrett lady helped Trump and Giuliani get MEK, the Iranian terrorist cult, taken off the terrorism list”
Didn’t know that, thanks. Tried finding info on her views and past actions, beyond the nonsense reported in msm sources, but came up empty.
Debate between Trump and Biden? The loser was the American people !!
You are confusing your targets.
“ In the middle of the 19th century, the US supreme court ruled a person could be the property of another person.” Why wouldn’t they?
Slave holding was an authority reserved to the states by the 18th century document the US Constitution. Don’t blame the courts for an instance of faithfulness to the law, blame the founders.
“[A]nd that property title had to be upheld in areas of the country that opposed it.“ Ever hear of due process And takings? Also protected by that aforementioned 18th century document. Your complaint is with the federal system of government established by the founders not the courts.
Good catches….I think. However, it is claimed here that the college name was changed to honor a former physics prof and decades-long Prez of the college.
Charles Diehl retired in 1948, and the Board of Trustees unanimously chose physics professor Dr. Peyton N. Rhodes as his successor. ……… In 1984, the Board of Trustees decided the name “Southwestern” needed to be retired, and the college’s name was changed to Rhodes College to honor the man who had served the institution for more than fifty years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhodes_College
What your godless forebears, the spiritually accursed Catholics and/or the Nordics, built was a one-way portal into Hell.
Does it matter if that portal is a “glorious” one or not? If you answer in the affirmative, it just means the accursed lot of you will enter Hell, gloriously. 😀
Silly argument. That makes about as much logical sense as a hindoo saying something similar about you and your faith;
They will when they die and haven’t accepted shiva as their savior.
You see where I am going with that? Probably not, but may the suspicion linger always.
It’ll be weird. Amy’s kids will be high IQ high achievers,(barring psychological or other issues) but the Haitians will be dumb as a box of rocks. Amy will hallucinate systemic racism as the cause; she may also blame herself.
Hahahhahahahaha! Sleight of hand.
The supreme court is ultimately just the rubber stamping authority for whatever the elites determine is the next thing that has be accepted by society, it has no real power. And by elites I mean the jews.
Bullshit, Western civilization was formed from the Germanic* tribes that replaced the Roman empire. It is ultimately a racial identity, those millions of non white Catholics are not Western, the same logic applies to Europe, being Catholic does not make you Western.
*They also happened to be the reason Catholics exist in Europe, it was the early Frankish rulers that converted to Christianity that made it spread to where it spread.
As an Orthodox Christian who has lived for thirty-six years in a predominantly Catholic country and has become acquainted with many Catholic believers, I affirm that the paedophilia problem among Catholics has been wildly exaggerated to suit the Left’s political agenda.
There are paedophile priests but there are far less of them than there are paedophile teachers in the French republican school. Pretending that Catholics are naturally inclined to paedophilia because of a few black sheep in its clergy is as pretending that all Jews are naturally paedophiles because of Polanski or Epstein or Daniel Cohn-Bendit (a French-German leftist who made an apology of paedophilia in one of his books). And what about the muslims who practice basha bazi and consider legitimate to marry 8-year olds?
At least Christians, be they Catholic or Orthodox – I don’t consider the judaising heretics that call themselves protestants to be Christians – treat paedophilia as anathema, unlike the two other monotheist religions.
The linked image of HRC is gonna give me the willies…
Unfortunately, those five clowns are the only thing remaining that will prevent the country from truly pissing in wind … nice tune.
That 8-1 majority included Blackmun, Stevens, O’Connor, Kennedy and Souter. Not one originalist among them, and each likely as not to vote with the liberal bloc.
Republicans certainly have a knack for picking justices that disappoint their constituencies, but if Barrett is confirmed there will for the first time be a Federalist Society vetted majority of nominal originalists (excluding from consideration John Roberts, whose vote obviously is controlled). Maybe nothing will change, but on paper — and these justices have left a significant paper trail that the Federalist Society picked up the scent of — this would be a court that might overturn some significant precedents, such as the abortion cases.
RBG hired 119 law clerks during her nearly 30 years on The SCOTUS.
One was black.
If a christian had done that the charges of racism would have been al over the news but we know who owns the news.
As a Jewish racial supremacist she likely thought blacks were intellectually inferior which is prolly why the did not retire when the Kenyan was POTUS; she didn’t want a black man to name her replacement.
It is very open minded of you to live in a Catholic country.
Open or close-mindedness or religious belief have nothing to do with it. My parents took me to France when I was seven. I am definitely grateful that I grew up in France rather than in communist Serbia or anywhere in the former Yugoslavia and I am convinced that the French are overall far better people than any of the ex-Yugoslavs except maybe the reviled Bosnian Serbs.
Like The Picture of Dorian Gray.
especially since it’s now being shown what a bunch of paedo’s the Jevvs are. Their ilk are the ones pushing for lowering the consent age. Their Talmood says sex is ok with a 3yo – that;s their ffamous Rambam, by the way. etc.
Sexual abuse has been rampant for centuries, everywhere, every country. Don’t slander everyone from a particular group based on the position of your own suspicion and bias (hate?).
In the same way, not all of the 330 million Americans are ignorant, brainwashed, and evil…. many are decent human beings; not all Irish are drunks; not all Jews hate the human race. I grew up in the Catholic tradition, and all my teachers were really good teachers, focused on helping us students do well in school and life. Thanks to them and my parents I grew up asking questions; I still do and that brought me to this site.