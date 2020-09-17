"The New Year Gift"

No US Presidency is complete without the White House South Lawn peace-making ceremony for Jews and Arabs. The first was Jimmy Carter raining goodwill upon Begin and Sadat; then it was Bill Clinton pushing Arafat and Rabin together; and now we have Donald Trump beaming proudly at Bibi and ABZ (Abdullah bin Zayed of UAE) as they sit before him. It is an excellent photo-op and a potent symbol. “US President saves Jews from Savage Arab Fury”, or “Pax Americana makes Peace between Nations”. It could bring the Nobel Peace Prize; it has electoral value; it will go down into the history books. Coming just after the opening of the first Muslim state Embassy in Jerusalem (Kosovo), it has turned Trump into a major peacemaker and a great benefactor of Jews, for Israel paid nothing for this achievement.
For peace with Egypt, Israel paid with Sinai; for Arafat’s agreement, Israel authorized the creation of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA); for the last deal, nothing at all. Unless you count its kind permission for the superpower to sell its jets to the UAE, or their postponement of the Jordan Valley annexation, something Bibi was keen to put off anyway. A great achievement for Israel, no doubt.
It is a wonderful gift for the Jewish New Year, or Rosh Hashanah coming Friday, but there is precious little joy in the air in Israel. The ceremony, broadcast in full on Israeli TV, brought little cheer or comfort to the Israelis. Exactly on the eve of Rosh Hashanah on Friday, the Jewish state will return to the total incarceration of the lockdown. The schools will remain closed; people will not be able to venture more than 500 meters from home. Restaurants and shops will be shut down. The Med will be declared out of bounds, despite clement weather and warm water.
Israel is to become the first nation to go into their second corona lockdown, just as Israel was the first in the Western world to enter the first lockdown. Another world’s first, and for sure other nations will follow it into disaster, as they did it first time. The professionals, heads of leading hospitals, prominent infection experts, objected; they said that there is no need for such a far-reaching measure. The head of the Rabin Medical Center said, “A full closure is not required”. This year, fewer people died in Israel than last year in the corresponding period, but the PM decided to lock down the country anyway, to spread darkness into the nations.
Meanwhile it will last three weeks, as long as the High Holidays, the sequence of autumn feasts starting with the New Year continuing with the Day of Atonement and terminating with the Simchat Torah. This year the Jews won’t have the feast; Jewish families won’t assemble around festive tables dipping apple in honey to ensure good and sweet year. They won’t gather at all, as their Covid officials forbid getting together, barring even leaving their homes except for a hasty trip to the nearest shop.
The observant Jews of Israel are against lockdown anytime, even more so at the Jewish holidays, especially at the most important holidays of the Jewish year. They valiantly fought the police during the first lockdown. As the cabinet ruled to introduce the second lockdown, the Orthodox Jewish minister Yaakov Litzman resigned from the government. The new Minister of Public Security, ex-ShinBet (Israeli FBI) agent, the first openly gay cabinet member, Amir Ohana promised to strong-arm lockdown refuseniks into compliance.
This year the Jews of the Holy Land won’t blow Shofar’s horn and they won’t hear the Kol Nidrey prayer releasing them from sins past and forthcoming. Even in the days of the Inquisition, Jews were allowed to observe the commandments. Not so now. The synagogues will be locked, with max 10 believers in attendance. It means the vast majority of Israeli Jews won’t be able to go to the synagogue for Yom Kippur for the first time ever in known history.
The Corona Tsar of Israel, Ronnie Gamzu, is not satisfied with locking Israeli synagogues. Many thousands of Jews from Israel, the US, and elsewhere celebrate the New Year in the Ukrainian town of Uman, where a charismatic mystic Hassidic Tsadik, Rabbi Nachman of Uman, is buried. He taught that by celebrating Rosh Hashanah with him, one fulfils all the commandments at once. Ronnie Gamzu called the Jewish president of the Ukraine, Mr Zelensky and demanded that he forbid Jewish pilgrimage to Uman. Zelensky immediately granted his request and thousands of Jews suddenly found themselves on the wrong side of the Ukrainian border as Ukrainian guards blocked their passage.
The Jews stuck in the bogs on the Belarusian side of the border raised hell and called Netanyahu. He said he never told anyone to stop them; it was entirely the initiative of Gamzu, who had acted outside of his writ. This pathetic story exemplifies the Israeli Corona official’s attitude to faith – they are ready to go far, very far indeed just in order to stop people from getting together and praying to God Almighty. “If you find yourself surrounded by police,” said a Jewish father to his son in the Nazi-occupied Poland, “Go to the German policeman and beg, he will let you out. If there is no German, go to a Pole or Ukrainian; your last bet should be the Jewish policeman for they are very conscientious”, thus spoke Jewish folklore.
It appears that the obscure force (let us call it Factor X) behind the officials, behind the Covid pandemics and lockdowns, is nothing less than a hatred of God and organized religion, be it Christian (they forbade Communion in many countries), Muslim (they banned the Hajj), and in an unusual twist, even Judaism. Usually the Jews are exempt from anti-religious bias because even the strictest atheist is Jewish by birth and saves his hatred for Christ and Allah. Not in this case; our Factor X is an equal opportunity hater. It is a super-Grinch: the Grinch stole Christmas, but Factor X stole Christmas, Eid el Fitr and Yom Kippur in one go.
It is particularly hard on the old men who are thus sentenced to die lonely deaths. Haim Ramon, former health minister of Israel, proposed to lock down everyone over 65 until next summer. “They can see their grandchildren from a distance in the open air once a week,” he proposed. Let us overlook the cruelty of his proposal for the elderly, but his objective fits well with Factor X’s hatred of faith. Old people are the living transmitters of tradition to the younger generations. Stripped of our elders, in concert with the deliberate closure of all the houses of worship, our religious tradition may well die out, and our children will grow up in a godless world, without mercy or grace.
In England, the government has already promised a grim Christmas; people are forbidden to “mingle” on the streets and in the parks; citizens are encouraged to snitch on their neighbours who break the notorious “rule of six” – that is, more than six persons can’t be together inside or outside. Thus two couples with two kids each stopping to chat in a park will be arrested for law-breaking, cheerfully announced Priti Patel, the Home Secretary of the proud Brits. The church-goers will have to observe “social distancing” and services are expected to conclude as quickly as possible, with worshippers encouraged to leave “promptly” afterwards. No wonder that the Archbishop of Canterbury, the “Pope” of the Anglican Church was horrified and asked the government to reconsider.
All that terror has been unleashed despite the obvious success of the Swedish way, for Sweden avoided the lockdown and now they have no “second wave”, (whatever that means), and they have had fewer sick and dead patients than any of their Nordic neighbours. It seems that the arrangers of the “pandemics” want us to suffer. Who are they, besides being sadists and Satanists? Why should we continue to treat the creators of the virus and the promoters of the punitive measures as two separate entities? Are our lockdown experts lucky opportunists who stumbled into their life’s work, or did they create the circumstances of their success as well? Shouldn’t we follow Occam’s Razor and consider them one entity? Should we not consider that the virus might have been created and seeded by the very entities enjoying the results?
We may be reminded here of 9/11, when the people behind the attack were probably the people who enjoyed the fruits of the War on Terror, including the displacement of 40 million Middle Easterners, the refugee crisis in Europe, the destruction of Iraq and Afghanistan, the global narcotics trade, the US Patriot Act, massive surveillance, the rise of Israel and the fall of the Arabs. The introduction of the scapegoats, namely of Osama bin Laden’s gang of cave dwellers, makes no sense in hindsight. Likewise, the story of the bat-eating Chinese seems superfluous in the progress of the global Covid regime. It makes sense to unite the perpetrators of the virus attack and the enforcers of lockdown, and to consider them as one entity, our Factor X.
We observe that Factor X wants to separate and isolate us, for religion, feasts and family gatherings unite people. ‘No Man is an Island,’ said John Donne, a man of the cloth himself, but Factor X wants us to be on separate islands in a vast ocean. It is plausible that it wants humans to die out, as a breed; to cease reproducing; to commit suicide, to have no hope, no God, no neighbour to love.
Who Done It?
What is this killjoy Factor X? Could it be China, releasing a virus and then pioneering the lockdown as the shining model of dealing with it, in order to undermine Western economy? It is unlikely that China could be able to influence Western minds to such an extent. They may make iPhones, but their impact on Western discourse is next to nil.
Our own Ron Unz in his recent piece connected Factor X with the Cold War between the US and China. He cautiously dismantled the case against China. While the national health authorities in China only learned of the growing Wuhan disease outbreak at the very end of December, in late November a unit of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) had already distributed a secret report describing a “cataclysmic” disease outbreak taking place in Wuhan. It means the Chinese could not possibly be guilty, while the DIA’s early knowledge implies a very sinister conclusion. In the words of Ron Unz, “Unless our intelligence agencies have pioneered the technology of precognition, I think this may have happened for the same reason that arsonists have the earliest knowledge of future fires.”
The intelligence agencies could be evil enough to release the deadly virus upon the world. They could be silly enough to overlook the possibility and probability of the virus smiting their own people. They could be coarse enough to disregard this probability. They could facilitate arrival of a sick Iranian businessman (his name is known to Iranian services) from Wuhan to Tehran. But it is hard to imagine they could force lockdowns, press the IMF and WHO to support this plan, organize massive fake reports, and fight religion and God. I respect (if this is the right word) the spies for what they are, but I consider they would be out of their depth in an enterprise of such magnitude. They could do some parts of it (poisoning the wells, employing their spying applications), but the whole thing is too big for them.
Our friend Gregory Sinaisky in a long piece wonders who could fabricate the pandemics and why. He turns to media campaign as the key element of the mega-event, and asks, “Is there somebody out there who is capable of organising a world-wide media campaign supported by governments and international organisations?” and he answers: “Yes, we can be sure that such players exist because we have a recent example of one such media campaign that was clearly artificially created. Coincidentally, this campaign was also aimed at convincing the population that we are in immediate danger, and that it will require drastic measures to save us. I mean, of course, the Greta Thunberg campaign.”
This is an astute observation. Greta Thunberg’s campaign is indeed the precursor of Covid, though on a much smaller scale.
Sinaisky blames the false pandemics on “US plutocrats [who] conveniently control most of the world’s media and have a huge network of ‘charitable’ foundations and affiliated NGO institutions all over the world. This network has been used for generations as a tool for influencing media, educational institutions, governments and international organizations, for social engineering and ideological control… We will simply call all the foundations, together with think tanks and NGOs, the Plutocratic Influence Network.”
Do the US plutocrats (that is, the American über-wealthy) control all that? I think they would be amazed to learn that, especially “for generations”, bearing in mind that the US was not a very significant factor before the WWI. In my view, the rich are not that smart. But the network exists; I have called its obscure controllers The Masters of Discourse.
Sinaisky claims that they brought the pandemics upon us because of the high debt problem, or by their inability to continue colonial plunder. Alternatively, a notable commenter to his text suggests that it was done because of overproduction of capital. In other words, the bank-lending rate is so close to zero, or even negative, that the whole machinery of capitalism was deluged in a flood of capital, and needed a major war, or indeed a global pandemic, to use it up.
Finally, Sinaisky claims that “atomization of society, breaking up community solidarity, eroding all non-monetary connections between people, destroying family relations and weakening blood ties, is a long-standing plutocratic project. Now, using this fake pandemic, the plutocrats have gone even further, now they train us to see each other not as friend, not as brother, not even as a source of profit, but mainly as a source of mortal infection.” I wonder what makes him think that is an object of plutocratic desire? Certainly rich people want to make money and have more power, agreed. Is it necessary for them to atomise society? Who will they and their kids socialize with in such a ruined world?
I am not sure that there is a human agency with such goals. A non-human factor is a much more suitable culprit. In the old days, such a culprit was called Satan, and there were mighty organisations aka churches that fought Satan. In a charming movie, Luc Besson’s Fifth Element, ‘Love’ defeats ‘the Shadow’, the personified evil that was about to obliterate Earth. Call it Satan, call it Shadow, the thing surely has human collaborationists in the mainstream media. I wrote about it in a piece called The Shadow of Zog. Indeed media should be sorted out in order to deal with it.
Sweden, this lucky country that avoided lockdown and its consequences, was saved by a rare media misstep. (This story has never been published though it is known to many Swedes.) Corona propaganda was carried out by the same liberal Bonnier-owned newspaper, DN (Dagens Nyheter), that played up Greta Thunberg. (Sinaisky’s senses served him right: indeed Covid is a new Greta multiplied by a factor of 50). The Greta campaign had as its favourite high horse flygskam, or flight-shaming. Stop taking flights to lower carbon emissions, was the idea. Now we have no flights at all, so this movement disappeared after achieving its goals.
In February 2020, the DN organised a week-long sleeper train culture trip to North Italy for the Greta-following liberal elite. A berth on this train was priced starting at ten thousand Euros. The group went up to the Italian Alps and down to the Carnival in Venice and finally returned home, full to the brim with interesting experiences and coronavirus infections. A few days after the train returned to Stockholm, the disease broke out at large. Many of the liberal journalists that travelled on the Corona Express (as the train became known) fell sick, and their close relatives suffered, too. This incident caused the death of many elderly Jews, parents or uncles of those liberal journalists. It was a media phenomenon, and the Jewish media reported that the death rate among Swedish Jews was 14 times higher than their share of the population (well, it is not as bad as it sounds; only nine very old Jews died, all over 80).
As the people in authority knew all about the Corona Express, the liberal lobby was too ashamed to call for quarantine against the disease they has carried to Sweden. (Or they did call, but in sotto voce.) Furthermore, the DN was their only significant liberal media outlet, as Bonnier had sold his TV channel to a state-owned company in December 2019, making heaps of money but losing his ability to influence people. Because of this freak combination of forces, Sweden left its health policy in the hands of local professionals and remained free, while its neighbouring countries transferred the responsibility to globalist politicians and embraced quarantine.
Thus the liberal Blairite media (beginning with the NY Times and the Guardian) played a key part in the Corona crisis. They were the piper; but who ordered the piper? In my view, it was a non-human agency.
I have no problem calling it ‘infernal’, but many people would rather die than admit such a possibility; they should feel free to consider it an involvement of a more advanced civilisation that has decided to curtail human presence on our planet. Choose the theory you prefer: aliens, AI, VR, computer simulation.
Actually, there is a scientific… proof it is not, rather support for Intelligent Design. An old (he is 90) Russian scientist Simon Shnoll, for fifty years recorded and analysed the white noise background signal of the world. (Probably the USSR was the only place in the world where such investigation could be entertained. Who else would pay for such useless research for half a century?) In a “real” infinite world, the white noise would be perfectly random; in a “designed” world the signal randomness would begin to show a pattern, for no random generator could produce an endless sequence of random signals. He published his conclusions in this report (PDF in English, or PDF in the original Russian). It is not easy reading, but Shnoll discovered that the universal white noise is not truly random; there are peculiar correlations that can’t be explained if our world is as we are being taught. It is not conclusive, but his disciples claim it to be evidence that we live in a computer-designed world.
A virtual world sounds probably even more hopeless than an Angelic world. However, as an eternal optimist, I believe in the human ability to cheat any adversary, be it Satan or AI or any of the more advanced civilisations. Last month, I travelled in Russia, and I discovered a country where the vast majority does not give a damn about Covid requirements. They carry their masks in their pockets to put on while entering a house, and immediately take it off. The fine art of sabotage is our best response while dealing with our cruel master, the Factor X.
Israel Shamir can be reached at [email protected]
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
Except most Jews in the West have no more use for Israel than they do for every other independent country in the world. They yearn for the “good old days” of their Messiahs – Lenin and Stalin – and intend to get their One World Government “utopia”. BAMN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Where I grew up, we have a saying for situations just like this: “Makes you think.” Often followed by finishing your drink and starting a new topic.
I come from a respectful people who value diplomacy. When I was younger, I indulged my confrontational nature a bit too much; it led me to countless pointless offenses against perfectly decent people. As I get older, I appreciate their approach to life more and more. So:
Makes you think.
Look up J. Robert Oppenheimer, his fierce atheism and his fierce devotion to Israel. Somehow, despite not liking his jewishness that much, that nuclear jew pulled out all the stops to support Zionism. There’s something in the DNA, I think. A need to parasitize others and silence opposition.
Respect when its due but the lying spirit that hates Jesus but loves Jewish ritual and Israel comes (no matter how heavily qualified) in many forms including the cloak of love and devotion. I don’t trust this guy.
Are you talking about the Jewish god?
Of Israel?
as having ‘mercy or grace’ ? !
All this crybaby blubbering because some Jews can’t listen to the Kol Nidrey prayer about cheating and lying to Gentiles with their ‘god’s’ blessing, is profane, as the people whose lands and homes they stole have been shut out of visiting those homes and mosques and churches for 70+ years.
Do you have any idea how vomitus and sickening is your Kol Nidrey prayer- to honest and decent people?
WWI, The Holodomor, WWII, The Nakba, 9/11…
Lots of things to be reminded of.
I hope you’re right about some ‘Factor X’, that exists beyond the purview of human agency, and is capable of reining in the evil that has engulfed the planet for over a hundred years.
But if it exists, I doubt it much cares for the earnestly-pleaded prayers of some Zionist Jewish supremacists to their god, to bless them for their lies and treachery of the year past, and more importantly.. for the lies and deceits and treachery they plan on making very go0d use of in the coming year.
Is there, I ask you Mr. Shamir- any nation on this earth, that more deserves to be plagued by a virus of its own making (psychotic, unhinged tribal hatred and racial supremacy on acid, Police State tactics and government power run amok)..
than Israel?
And if so, then how are any decent people of good will possibly going to feel the slightest shred of sympathy for all your Zionist Jewish supremacists in Israel who can’t enjoy the beach on such a nice day?!
Here’s a clue:
To all decent and honorable people, Israel is a racial-supremacist pariah state. An illegal construct born of murder, terrorism, theft, genocide and tribal supremacy on acid.
An affront to any legitimate God or nation or people with a shred of character or justice in their souls.
Crying for Jewish supremacists on stolen land with blood on their hands, because they’re somehow inconvenienced form performing their grotesque megalomaniacal celebrations of rapine and genocide, is rather off-putting, I would suggest, as Palestinian children are languishing in their dungeons at this very moment.
Just a word to keep things in perspective, as we all navigate our new crazy (BLM, Cornhole virus, lockdowns, elections season)- times.
.
so now we call it factor X?
I wrote about what’s gonna happen in ziostan long ago,but not here,this place feels like controlled opposition.
read on zodlikeproductions,thread world theories,all 14 pages.
the zio lockdown was planned long time ago,and has many reasons,mostly satanical symbolism and rituals.
ziostan is gonna be cancelled soon ,and the population will be culled,probably around 6 million.
population is finding out right now they are locked up as hostages,and no way out,i’ve been warning jews in ziostan for years for this situation.
even spent 2 months is jail in fokking ziostan ,Ramla.agaf 4,for 2 months,and told the govt in 2012 it will be by a fake virus,not by war ,how they are gonna finish off the population.
many eastern european countires- did you think they are different?)- will follow soon ,they will be the ones showing western europe there’s no hope .
putin,trump ,the easer bunny or the plan won’t save you.
they are all in it together,under control of zio’s ,mostly satanic,sabbatean ,frankist,chabad etc.
let the fun begin,the testing(DNA,damage to optic nerve),the chip ,the mRNA vaxx.
enjoy,because it’s not just the zio’s necons satanists who are out to get you.
putin, the chinese,the plan people ,all fake ,just like this site,all controlled opposition and here to accomodate your demise.
nobody will save you ,you better arm yourselves and fght to the death,no other alternative.
believeing the unz rubbish is hopium,porn and suicide.
While I do not exactly disagree with the above comments that are extremely critical of jews, there is something they omit, which is: it is not all jews that are like this, or guilty of these things. It seems to be, rather, mainly an extremely powerful minority.
Believe it or not, many jews are actually trying hard to be morally decent people – and they see judaism as a valid and righteous way of life – while not realizing that some number among them use it as a hypocritical mask behind which to hide all manner of unrighteousness.
These sincere jews do not see the connection between historical crimes and so-called “jewish” actors (who do not follow even one of The Ten Commandments! – and therefore should ideally be outed as false jews), and thus can be rebuked for blindness and gullibility, but not really for evil intent.
Mr. Shamir is correct – we are dealing with a metaphysical problem – supernatural evil – and it finds outlet in all groups of people, as well as ourselves, if we are not careful. “Infernal” is not a bad word for describing it.
As Winston Churchill once famously commented in Parliament, there’s two of them and they bounce.
In Worldometers, you’ll find Sweden in 40th position in number of cases, i.e. first among its Scandinavian neighbours: Denmark (78), Norway (90) and Finland (99).
In figures, Sweden has had 87,585 cases vs 21,393 for Denmark, 12,571 for Norway and 8,799 for Finland.
In number of deaths, Sweden has had 9 times as many as Denmark ((5,864 vs 636), 17 times as many as Finland (5,864 vs 339) and 22 times as many as Norway (5,864 vs 266).
Since their populations are different (10 million for Sweden and 5 for each of the other ones), the most pertinent indicator is obviously the number of deaths per million inhabitants: 580 for Sweden vs 110 for Denmark, 61 for Finland and 49 for Norway.
So I love, as you do, this libertarian theory that Sweden didn’t lock down and came out better than its neighbours. My only problem with it is that it is not true by any stretch of the imagination :o)
Sweden has fewer dead and sick than her Nordic neighbours for August and first half of September. I call in “now”. “Cases” are abs meaningless numbers.
As an American, I was always taught that Jews are a righteous, freedom-loving people who put God’s authority above man’s. What gives? Are they really such pussies to be locked up again?
Leave the Democrat counties and head out into real America and nobody wears masks. Nothing is shut down except the government agencies such as public schools. The democrats are utterly ignored.
Why can’t Jews do the same? I guess Israel is no better than Bill DeBlasio’s NYC or Garcetti’s LA. Shameful.
Just like not all Arabs are Oil sheiks…..but all Oil sheiks are Arab
sometimes, if not every time, a cigar is just a cigar.
This China plague has summoned the chattering scribblers, especially one of our own most chattery character, Ron Unz, who should, in the interests of full disclosure, consider that he and others of like psychic needs, be required to write a brief abstract of any-thing he writes. That would suffice to satisfy the fairness principle of requiring a list of included nuts and berries and sundry herbs that might poison the hapless imbiber, and thus to warn certain excitable temperments that other subjects offer less indigestion and so on.
And it would save some time that could otherwise be deployed to earning an honest living, or even watching TV PBS networks that would be less damaging even if equally boring as Ron Unz, but certified to result in no crack-pot politics, or sore throats, acid redux, or reflex..whatever…just a little private follies but absolutely no politics, usually paranoid or Jewish.
The reason for such a full disclosure is that masses of perhaps logical but ultimately useless verbiage carry dangers to rational fatigue which ordinarily serve to help the gullible goyim to just click on another theme, like maybe do it yourself poetry, or painting by the number, or studying Esperanto as an equally time consuming waste, but at least possessing the virtue of not contributing to mass hysteria, paranoia and mental disability of many types. No politics, to repeat myself
Painting by the numbers, as I come to think about it, is like Writing..get your Talking Points out there and then add some little savory bits for Original Thinking. Tell a joke or two, and Conclude. Thankfully , Conclude and tell your reader that it is all over, but do not apologize since you are ministering to the perplexed who especially need to stop reading.
ETC. Joe Webb
“Fewer dead and sick”? What does that mean? How many Iraqis are “dead and sick” since the US invasion?
Take your time…
Since when Israel is part of the “Western world”. Where they currently are and who they are, Israelis are NOT Westerners, despite that they are armed and financed by the US-led Western regimes
And why Mr Shamir is calling ShinBet , the FBI. The Jewish Gestapo is mush more appropriate.
Be assured, most Brits are ignoring the rule of six and this maybe the first crack on the dam.
Interesting you mention Belarus because they are doing something very different and seemigly very much more effective https://youtu.be/CZuq4DyoMfI
Quite a symbolic photo, don’t you think Mr. Shamir?
Smart if it wasn’t planted and planned, evil if it was.
True but in this particular case necessary to stop this nasty virus. People over 65 and with preconditions have to take precautions. Schools and Churches should remain open with all the necessary precautions. It makes me laugh when a seemingly healthy 30 year old female school teacher cries about being scared to go back to school. That person is in the wrong profession.
Israel is in the West? Didn’t know that. Always thought it was the Middle East. You learn something every day.
Sorry to differ (because I’ve been an appreciative reader of your articles for a long time – and I take this opportunity to thank you for them) but I’ve followed this very closely all through spring and your statements here don’t reflect reality.
I agree that cases are meaningless numbers because the more you test, the more sick people you get. As they say, if we start testing IQs tomorrow, we’ll find a lot more morons out there than we thought we had.
However, when you wrote “now” in the above quote, you referred to a hypothetical “second wave”. When you wrote “they HAVE HAD fewer sick [“meaningless numbers” did you say?] and dead patients than any of their Nordic neighbours”, you obviously implied “since the beginning of the pandemic”.
And even if you did not – however unlikely -, you should have, since you were writing about the lockdown policy in general and how “all that terror has been unleashed despite the obvious success of the Swedish way”. That “obvious success” couldn’t possibly cover only “August and the first half of September”.
I’ve read that whopper regularly in some media, which is why I’ve finally reacted here out of minor irritation. There is NO Swedish success in terms of health even if the positive impact of the non lockdown on the social background (in terms of economy, home violence, crimes, depressions, suicides, substance abuse etc.) can be debated and it is also fair to underscore that while people generally lived with little restraint, the bulk of the deaths did not occur among the general population but in nursing homes. The end result though is that the Swedes have done a lot worse than their Nordic neighbours (especially Norway which did lock down) throughout this pandemic in number of deaths per million inhabitants (580 for Sweden vs 49 for Norway), which is ultimately what matters as a long-term result of whatever health policy.
And I repeat: I hate to have to say this but it’s a fact – of which you’ll find undeniable confirmation in Worldometers.
Whom don’t you trust? Israel Shamir or Satan?
“As an American, I was always taught that Jews are a righteous, freedom-loving people […]”
Now I see the problem.
Yep, a blind man can see that round 2 will soon be coming to America, and damn near every country in the world. “Covid” stimulus money was set to run out by the first of October here in America, when bingo, round two of CV stimulus is all but in the bank(what can you expect, it’s (s)election time).
With no further “gubament” checks to be had by businesses for playing along with the CV hoax, it was going to be time for everyone to put on their big girl panties and get on with life, the way God intended. It was going to be time to have a look at real science vs the CV pseudoscience.
So here we are, seven months after the first CV “outbreak”. The whole lock down policy has proven to be totally ineffective and nothing more than a giant scam. That being said, over fifty percent of the population, face diapered and brain dead, are still buying the bullshit, and are drooling at the thought of another $1200 hunk of gubament cheese. You can bet your sweet ass another round of stimulus money means another round of lock downs. Many are now willing to take the upcoming vaccine, although they have been told, it will turn your body into the human version of a Genetically Modified Organism. George Carlin was right when he said America has some dumb mother fuckers.
So prepare America, and the rest of the world for your continued governmental abuse, and as good old Sam Adams(no,not the beer company)said: If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or your arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that you were our countrymen.
More on the upcoming CV vaccine:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/02/27/the-coronavirus-vaccine-as-a-source-of-dangerous-invasion/
Israel is a tiny country (unlike the US) and there’s nowhere to escape to. Smaller than Rhode Island or Delaware, I believe.
It’s part of the Anglo-Zionist Empire so, ideologically, it is a part of the West, homosexuality, perversion and all.
People die, that’s what they do. Take your mask off and go get some sunshine.
Week Number of Deaths 2019 Number of Deaths 2020
1 58,291 59,087
2 58,351 59,151
3 58,194 57,616
4 57,837 57,000
5 58,128 56,426
6 58,492 56,962
7 57,917 55,981
8 57,858 55,494
9 57,920 54,834
10 58,490 54,157
11 57,872 52,198
12 57,087 51,602
13 56,672 52,285
14 56,595 49,292
15 55,477 47,574
TOTAL 865,181 819,659
We are told that 37,308 people have died this year from COVID-19 through April 18, yet actually 45,522 fewer people have died this year than last year during the same period of time.
https://vaccineliberationarmy.com/2020/04/24/death-rates-2019-vs-death-rates-2020-per-week/
Recall they were beginning to count “potentially exposed” at one point. Maybe they stopped when to many people started to laugh? The oligarchs and even the politicians know pushing too far too fast can be risky.
Belarus was offered money to lock down and did not take it. Now, what a surprise, they are looking at a color revolution of their own.
Neither. As an aside I wrote about your namesake once.
“One night in July 1918, Houselander was sent by her mother on an errand. On her way to the street vendor, she looked up and saw what she later described as a huge Russian-style icon spread across the sky. The icon was of Christ crucified, lifted up and looking down, brooding over the world. Shortly after, she read in a newspaper an article about the assassination of Russian Tsar Nicholas II. She said the face she saw in the newspaper photograph was the face in her vision of the crucified Christ”.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caryll_Houselander
Shanah Tovah Umetukah, Good Doctor … All is well, thank you!
I’m not an expert here, but isn’t this what we should expect with chaotic behavior? Random behavior should not be expected.
I would strongly recommend James Gleick’s book “CHAOS: Making a New Science” for an introduction.
It is not a bad comparison, actually, at least to get one’s head around the concept. There are far more arabs than there are oil sheiks, and to hold all arabs accountable for the doings of the oil sheiks is not reasonable.
Where the analogy breaks down is that not all evil, powerful people in the world are jews – even though there seems to be a strong representation of (so-called) “jews” among them (I would argue that they cannot be said to be jews in any meaningful, religious sense of the word).
Yes, Sweden is just marvelous as claimed by various admirers like Mike Whitney, who is stuck with his stupid lie. Adam, you are either a prophet or a new messiah as you can predict what will be in one or two months time in Sweden. You are too impressed by the momentary situation and No. of infected, but Sweden could be soon in a similar mess like in Israel is now.
Another brilliant & well written article by Israel Shamir.
I’m nominating you for the Mark Twain Award.
You write:
The intent of their actions might be:
Is it possible the Rothschild & other leading Zionist Oligarchs are requiring THE ENTITY to shut down & pretend fear of the David Corona Virus, in order to avoid suspicion that they created the Virus?
Understand:
If the Entity is ‘suffering’ just like every other nation; They would not intentionally start any harmful disease that would damage their Military Outpost, or hurt their Chosen people? Would they???
Likely:
As with their HOLOHOAX (prepared by WWs I & II), they are prepared to sacrifice a few of their own Chosens, in order to cover their crimes.
Say Hello! to my relatives in Tel Aviv if you have a chance. Tell them to return their stolen land & get the hell out of there. I have closer Christian relatives (father & mother), thank God.
Durruti and his friend- Dr.Peter J. Antonsen
Mr Gatekeeper, you got it wrong again! God is in and satan is out! IsraHell is not the world!
My people are spending quality time with their immediate families, and including with the grandparents so forth. People are worshiping more and as a Muslim, I don’t need to go to Masjids to perform my daily salats, more spare time from Covid-19, more salats’ time at home. As far as Hajj is concerned you will not understand, that you don’t have to be physically there for your Hajj to be accepted. I don’t think if you know the significance of Hajj. Almost all the virtues are in are vices are out.
LOL, both men and women have to wear niqab in public.
Hollywood is down, Alcohol consumption is down, Bars and pubs are mostly closed. Drugs and buying Sex for money is down. Tourism is down, Pollution is down. Almost all vices are down and satan is out too!
Covid-19 is the best thing that has happened to humanity!
Bye-bye IsraHell, if you catch my drift! The peace with Arabs is very, very short term! And, this is your biggest worry that how Netanyahu and Jews are being chumped!
Also it doesn’t matter what the ilk, conservative, globohomo, atheist, most Jews unquestionably support the Zionist state. Even Jews that you would think are beyond that Zio/religious/nationalist bent like Oppenheimer and Lauren Bacall. Bacall you may ask, Bogey’s gal and muse, part of the original Rat Pack, a Hollywood star. An enlightened Jewess…NOT. She was a super Zionist who once went berserk at a young Anderson Cooper in front of others when he asked ‘what about the Palestinians?’
Zelensky immediately granted his request and thousands of Jews suddenly found themselves on the wrong side of the Ukrainian border as Ukrainian guards blocked their passage.
Ukrainian media is pretending that it is somehow the fault of Belarus. It disappeared from front pages.
Trapped at Belarus border, Hasidic pilgrims request entry to Ukraine
Meanwhile, Belarus is asking Ukraine to relent. Belarus is giving tents and so on on these unfortunates who are trapped between two border posts. Of course, they are also allowing them to return to Belarus.
Hasidic Jewish pilgrims continue returning to Belarus
Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, is of course Jewish. It is somewhat ironic that the one who is most reasonable is not Jewish – president Lukashenko. The contempt with which some Jews treat other Ashkenazi Jews is remarkable.
Shnoll work has nothing to do with chaos or with AI either, it’s just an unexplained “cosmophysical factor”, as the old soviet school named it. Basically, an unacknowledged astronomical correlation with the well known 24hours, 28 and 365 days cycles. The thing is that it affects even electronic random number generators or nucleus decay, that theoretically should be totally random. Shnoll’s group result are waiting for an explanation, but it has NOTHING to do with evil, but with Nature and with some of the many processes of Nature that current science does not even consider.
Sya Beerens
Shamir obviously means : Fewer dead AND fewer sick. Nice grammatical correction.
Now, What do you think of Israel Shamir’s article?
These statistics do not appear to have a valid source. Having concluded that the sites given as sources don’t reflect the listed numbers, I tried to find any authoritative numbers. I’m not sure a valid comparison exists. Government sites talk about actual deaths versus “projected” deaths, which sounds like a weather “model” for global warming.
If anyone has a place where ACTUAL US deaths by month for 2018, 2019 and 2020 are tabulated, I would be interested in seeing it.
Thank you.
Covid-19 is a total scam, lie and psyop using an imaginary virus to shutdown the worlds small businesses and middle class and all because of the greatest psyop in the world and this is brought to the world by the zionist banking kabal that owns every central bank in the world and the central bank of central banks the BIS.
Zionists are destroyers of nations and humanity, it is what they do, it is in their DNA.
Doubt it. It’s been nearly a month since our schools began the fall semester, and even with very thorough testing, “daily new cases” have held steady, at very low levels, since mid-July. Similarly, “daily deaths” now stand at about one a day, which corresponds to about 33 US deaths a day.
Time will be the judge, of course, but my bet is on Sweden here.
If Sweden managed to get the herd immunity, then the Swedes will have the last laugh.
One upon a time we had a Beatles’ legend called John Lennon who sang about imagining there is no people, no country, a brotherhood of men… a heap of globalist nonsense. Thanks for the new Corona tyranny, somebody will be singing lyrics along these lines: imagine there is no confinement, no curfews, no masks, no lockdown, a new freedom for men ( and women for sure).
Suddenly what people took for granted for millennia has become the stuff of dreams.
Sweden, for once in so many decades, has shown a true Viking spirit by defying the new normal ( or new abnormal) imposed on humanity by soulless technocrats under the thumb of a most evil cabal whose power was magnified by technology and the mindless people who adopt it without considering its occult, sinister effects on society.
Cheers to the Swedes for putting human dignity above fear of death which is an essential part of the cycle of life. Hopefully, they will soon put a stop to the rot in their society courtesy of senseless immigration.
Factor X? Sounds almost like Brawndo… “Its got what hateful humans crave.”
What made you think you are a Muslim? You do need a masjid, you do not care for jamaa, you don’t need hajj… You do not belong to Ummah!
a gaffe is when a politician tells [or shows] the truth
I think of Chomsky or Sam Harris as well. The former is hilariously critical of US foreign policy, but his ass will support Israel every single time and Sam Harris, despite being an “intellectual” still thinks Israel should be a jewish state despite has abhorrence for organized religion.
And on the more hilarious side of things, Sacha Baron Cohen bitching to Zuckerjew himself about anti-semitism on Facebook, but singing a glorious tune called “Throw the Jew Down the Well.”
After old man Giesecke dies, Sweden should make his birthday a national holiday.
Our politicians thrive on terrorizing old people and imposing punishing infringements on the liberties of families. I’ve never experienced worse government in my life. I just wonder whether we’ll ever have an opportunity to hold them responsible for what they’ve done.
I think that Michael Moore is behind all this Covid – 19 disaster. Remember how few years ago he made a movie about the inferiority of the US health care system compared to the one in Cuba? I see a similar modus operandi here. I think that Michael Moore got a wind of the situation where the US government developed a new virus to combat world overpopulation – based on Bill Gates ideas. So Michael Moore decided to take advantage of the situation and outsourced the virus to China – knowing that their health care system is better than that of the US. The idea was to expose the failure of the US health care system – which now competes with India and Brazil for numero uno for worst response to the Covid -19 pandemic.
Apr 17, 2020 Why lockdowns are the wrong policy – Swedish expert Prof. Johan Giesecke
Professor Johan Giesecke, one of the world’s most senior epidemiologists, advisor to the Swedish Government (he hired Anders Tegnell who is currently directing Swedish strategy), the first Chief Scientist of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and an advisor to the director general of the WHO, lays out with typically Swedish bluntness why he thinks.
September 17, 2020 Selected Articles: Medical Doctors and Health Professionals: The Truth About COVID-19
We hope that by publishing diverse view points, submitted by journalists and experts dotted all over the world, the website can serve as a reminder that no matter what narrative we are presented with, things are rarely as cut and dry as they seem.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-medical-communities-speak-truth-about-covid-19/5724198
I am a 68 years old, born Shia Muslim. Alhamdulillah!
Lots of people mistake practices of Islam with pillars/principles of Islam. Salat, Fast, Hajj are practices and not pillars. A practice needs an intention by the individual and acceptance by Allah.
Jama the gathering (addition) means three or more doing salat together. The more the better, but it is not a must. Masjid is a place where people gather. So, jama are done 5 times a day in homes, rooms, schools, open areas/fields, defined areas (masjids)and so forth. And anyone is chosen as imam to lead the prayer.
The majority sect have far too many masjids, for which they are criticized by the minority sect (read Shia) that many masjids breaks the gathering into smaller groups. One doesn’t need to see the imam leading the prayer, hearing the imam is sufficient. Thanks to loudspeakers, muadhdhins are no longer required. Without the loudspeaker, “if followers are so many that it is impossible to hear the voice of the imam, then one or a few muadhdhins should act as a muballigh (one who repeats what imam says), and followers will act on the voice of muadhdhins.”.
Hajj is baptism in Allah and acceptance by Allah, means born again without sins. In Islam children of any religion, culture are born sin free and continue as sin free until they become adults. Thus, Hajj is a “get out of jail free card” thingy for an adult. You will find, no stitched clothes are worn, heads are shaved, signifying a new born child. One doesn’t have to physically go to Hajj for the Hajj to be accepted. Remember, intention and acceptance! Not many Muslims can afford to go to Hajj, and even if they can afford to, physically the Hajj each year accommodates only 4 million pilgrimage.
BTW, this year Hajj was not cancelled. You can Google it!
Best regards,
Mohamed
That’s as sensible an explanation as any of the others that I have read! Michael Moore as Fatfinger.
I’m Arabic…..
Therefore I am?
What virus?
One easily can check at http://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ what are the numbers.
Sweden 580 deaths per 1-million population
Denmark 110
Finland 61
Norway 49
Keep in mind that Denmark has 5 time higher population density than Sweden while Finland and Norway have slightly lower population density than Sweden. After correcting for population density Sweden ended up so far with 10 times higher death rate than its Nordic neighbors. To put it in absolute numbers: 90% of 5,865 people who died in Sweden would be still alive if not for the Swedish policy that Israel Shamir praises so much. Sweden with its policy killed 5,200 people who if they were lucky to be residents of Sweden’s Nordic neighbor would be still alive.
Why this blatant lie? One that can be easily checked and verified. Is this a sin of omission or commission? No, the latter. While ignorance by Israel Shamir is often great but it is finite but his penchant for demagoguery and propaganda are infinite. Really a disgusting creature.
Hahahahaaaaa! Oh my goodness. This is some crazy shit. A lot of stuff there. But your failure to tie any of it together makes it sound like it was written by a crazy person.
Are you a crazy person, Israel? Are you pulling a Nietzsche on us?
Greta Thunberg is so 2019. I can’t believe you are still obsessed with her. She’s not even a thing.
If anything I think you did a good job proving nothing you say is remotely close to reality.
The global “lockdown” if you can even call it that has shown that humans are more resilient getting by with less and cooperating, yourself not withstanding, than we gave ourselves credit for.
These “riots” and statue cancellations that you and most of the crew at UNZ are constantly harping about will pass. This too shall pass. Ever heard that?
BLM is lame. It will fail. It can’t succeed. It doesn’t stand for any unified message. Antifa is even less coherent. It is even worse for them that they are continually mentioned in the same sentence as they should be.
Yet these are the shock troops you are so scared of?
Your average Republican mom has more faith that everything is going to be okay than you. Chill out. Stop thinking so much. Stop wallowing in all the hate. Put the computer down. Take a walk.
Life is too short to be obsessed with all this nonsense. 2021 will look a lot more like 2019 than you think. No matter who is President. Or even if there are still Jews.
Everything will be the same, only worse. Big deal.
shamir is a smart bastard excellent writer and does come out with good pieces but he cant help being a jew and a communist light. he should know that the jews god is the devil as Jesus said in John 8:44
Surprised by Shamir that he mentions Simon Shnoll and his findings. What Shnoll discovered in daily experiments that are being performed every single day since 1950s is that the histograms of random processes are not random but have an amazing regularity, that of palindromes, actually Moebius strips. This is not that amazing would we consider that this pattern is embodied, our own bodies are made of, perception and cognition are supported by it, it is the universal pattern of morphogenesis and which enacts both pattern formation and recognition. It appears at cosmological and astrophysical levels, on the surface of the earth and the bottom of the sea.Together with the Klein Bottle they show that selfreference together with heteroreference are to fundamental principles of all that there is and can be imagined. However, however, that these patterns can be reproduced algorithmically, does not spell out that we live in a virtual reality. The case is more basic, all forms of reality as already said are produced and reproduced by them. Whether that makes us live a virtual world, it is entirely undecidable
It would appear that herd immunity has been achieved in Sverige. Yes, amazingly the largest newspaper in the land passed out of Tribal hands for a passel of Shekels. Somehow, when the media message is no longer under Tribal control, the mass of the population and even some elites can come to their senses and take some logical steps.
Am I a bad person for not caring about this?
Do Jews no longer control the media? If they still do, this is a Jew on Jew problem.
God, who doesn’t exist, will do just fine without the prayer of his worshippers.
If Israel can’t organize “Synagogue for Shut-ins” it’s not much of a problem.
Will Sweden have the guts to be the first EU nation to make an offer to their “guests”, particularly in the Malmo region of Scania (interconnective tribal national lands which was chosen as the etymological root for “Scandinavia” and thusly the center of the Nordic peoples).?
The offer would be tacitly one they could not refuse. 50,000 Euros to return to their ancestral homes. That amount of money would suffice for most foresighted types to open up a business back in THEIR homelands.
Refuse the offer and the alternative would be to found guilty of some infraction and the whole family would get free airline tickets, but no funding.
Sure, the Swedes could learn something from the Sicilians.
Your claim that those 5200 people in Sweden whose deaths were attributed to the virus would not have died had there been a national lockdown there, happens to be logically specious.
Most covid deaths occurred in the tiny segment of any given population who were living in nursing homes, were generally older than eighty and had pre-existing conditions. You are trying to tell us that none of these folks would have died had Sweden imposed a lockdown? In the natural course of events, covid or no covid, some of those persons would have died from whatever the underlying condition.
I’m afraid that you have fallen into a logical landmine that was deliberately placed as a meme by the presstitutes who are, consciously or not, working directly or indirectly for those schemers who came up with the plandemic.
Clearly you are not familiar with statistical reasoning. If you were, you would not have used the phrase “none of these folks would” and then start babbling about the preexisting conditions. The 5200 number is 90% of the total deaths in Sweden. We cannot identify by name the folks who “would or would no” be on the list of the 5200±∆ but we know that some subset of 5200 out of 5865 would be on it. Clearly we can state that if Norwegian or Danish approach was followed in Sweden the total of deaths in Sweden would be lower by 90%. Norway, Denmark and Sweden have very similar human development index. They differ by population density. Both the population density and human development index explain 50% of variance in fatality rate between countries. We can correct population density very easily form the data. What is left for the Nordic countries is their approach and countermeasure. The reason Sweden has 10 times higher number of death per capita is because its counter measures were more lax than in its neighboring Nordic countries.
How many new cases of lungs with air?
If no testing is being done, make a request.
Another pleasant read from Mr. Shamir.
I’m also starting to lean to some self-perpetuating pseudo-organism (they way for example bio-viruses and computer glitches are self-perpetuating pseudo-organism) made up from the human noosphere and technosphere.
The point of state institutions and naturally evolved social institutions is to keep this “mega-parasite/predator” from devouring everything. That’s why it keeps trying to dismantle these aforementioned institutions.
Stay focused.
I am a 51 years old, born Sunni Muslim. I am a follower of the guidance shown by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which means… I do not engage in self-flagellation, hyper-veneration of humans/”saints” (Ya Ali madad!), tomb-worship, etc. Alhamdulillah!
Hey, that was just a friendly poke, sir. 🙂
You are still a brother, and I wish you the very best. Peace be upon you.
Clearly, you are not familiar with the concept of excess deaths.
Everybody dies eventually. In Sweden,a round 1700 people die every week on average, more in winter, less in summer, and comparisons between the current week in the current year and analogous weeks in preceding years are used to calculate any excess. Sweden has, on this realistic (as opposed to the hysterical worldometer) measure fared far better than locked-down Boris Britain.
Is this a Freudian Slip or you really believe that Israel is in Western World rather than Middle East. Anyhow we all know COVID-19 which is FAKE will at least last until the end of 2021 and maybe beyond.
COVID-19 is godsend or USA-send which is blessings in disguise for both Christianity and Islam. Virtues are in and vices are out. It is death knell for vices. USA and EU are economic giants and can bear the consequences of FAKE COVID-19, maybe both USA and EU will introduce the “Negative Income Tax”. The economics of GCC are solid too and pretty soon Yemen will be included in GCC. Just see the map of GCC for proof, why Yemen cannot be isolated!
Nutenyoyo is holding a bag of peace with a big hole at the bottom. Israel’s economy cannot bear the tremendous cost of COVID-19 and he is counting on for Mr. Trump to bail him out with massive doses of money. Even though, 2016 was Israel-Gate and not Russian-Gate, the 2020 will be Israel-Gate as Nutenyoyo cannot help himself. I wonder how many Americans will agree to bail out Israel with massive injections of money once the Israel-Gate is proven.
The 2016 Russian-Gate was fake and it could be proven real if the Empire wanted to. We already have 2016 Israel-Gate and even Nutenyoyo can hold himself this time, which I don’t think so, it can easily be pinned on Nuttybaby! A quote of Karl Rove comes to mind:
Kind regards,
Mohamed
Salam brother,
We all claim to be the followers, “of the guidance shown by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAWS)”, but unfortunately in reality we have not ONE but at least SIX guidances shown by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAWS). Everyone claims that the guidance they follow is the correct one. Four Sunni Madhabs means four Sharia, four different ways of doing Salat, four different ways of distributing the deceased property. You can Google the RICH Sunni in Lebanon list themselves as Shia so their property on death goes to their surviving wives and children only. No one else, unless the father and mother of the deceased are surviving. No other relatives!
The good news is the Ummah is becoming ONE. This is what Iran demanded to join the Empire, where as KSA demanded their crown to be preserved. The first step towards this, you will find the Omayyad, the Abbasid, the Fatimid and the Ottoman are out, as we don’t need them to practice our religion. For KSA it is hard to bite this bullet as they worship the Omayyad.
Yes, we are either brothers in Islam or we are brothers in Adam and Eve!
Mohamed
Ever heard of Data Economy?
Salam brother Rurik,
Excellent! I could not have said it any better!
Best regards,
Mohamed
and by this argument the Master, Factor X, has got Putin too…with his masks and vaccines
Great idea that I have advocated years ago and which I labelled “reverse immigration”.
But then there are two conditions that are sine qua non for the project to succeed:
1- prioritising motherhood and the nuclear family over feminism.
2-stopping the imperial wars of the West against the third world, a policy that is designed to benefit the predatory ruling class to the detriment of the people in general. Also, indirect pressure by the advanced economies to push the third world under WTO rules should stop.
And I cannot see any of these conditions materialise without an uprising by the people against their globalist leaders.
In 2001-
“Sadam Hussain has Weapons of Mass Destruction” was fake……
Which means that everything we thought we knew IS fake or nothing is…
“excess deaths” – The estimates of excess deaths in Sweden fairly closely agree with the Covid-19 deaths statistics. You can find publications that talk about it.
“hysterical worldometer” – They just report data they got from Public Helath Agency of Sweden.
“Sweden[…] fared far better than locked-down Boris Britain” – Not really. Sweden has 580 deaths per 1 million and UK has 614 death per one millions but UK has population density is 11 times higher than Sweden. So if you normalize by population density then Sweden comes out 580/(614/11)=10.4 times worse than UK.
Mr Shamir, the link to the Russian version of the Shnoll paper is not pointing to the correct place. Could you fix it? Thanks.
Sacha Baron Cohen… I hope he catches something fatal. (Forgive me Jay-sus)
Everything is FAKE including 9/11. Everything is TRUTH, which is the reality on the ground. After 9/11, two of Iran’s worst enemies were removed, Saddam on the East of Iran and Taliban (Afghanistan) on the West of Iran. Crimea which originally belonged to Russia, was given back to them by Obama on a Sliver Platter, making Russia’s access to Mediterranean Sea shorter, the access to Middle East and Syria. After 1973 Yom Kippur war, Evil Kissinger demanded USSR to be thrown out the Middle East. On Live TV, Kerry invited the Russian’s back to Syria, when Assad supposedly crossed the Obama’s red line.
Today, Iran is in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan and so forth. The Islam is being United and Ummah is becoming One. Iran not only controls the Straights of Hormuz, but Bab al-Madib (Yemen) too, which closes IsraHell’s Southern access to the Red Sea. IsraHell’s Northern access to Mediterranean Sea is controlled by Russia. IsraHell hardly has any air space which can be closed down at any given time. On the East of IsraHell it is the Egypt and Mediterranean Sea, and on the West of IsraHell is surrounded by Lebanon, Syria and Jordan which are then backed up Turkey, Iraq, KSA and Iran….
Remember, IsraHell has nukes, so the best way to destroy IsraHell is to self destruct itself. FAKE COVID-19 is godsend or USA-send. USA has a base in IsraHell which should come handy to safeguard the nukes!
Best regards,
Mohamed
“Fewer people died this year “
Fewer trucks were lined up at the front and backyards of the morgues .
Fewer mass graves were dug .
Fewer hospital beds were occupied
Fewer ICU beds were used
Fewer health care workers and first responders had died
Fewer health workers at nursing homes were infected following reporting for duties .
Fewer people were found symptomatic of certain illnesses following gatherings in churches , schools, restaurants .
?
> “Saddam on the East of Iran and Taliban (Afghanistan) on the West of Iran.”
> “On the East of IsraHell it is the Egypt and Mediterranean Sea…”
Do we live on the same planet?
One of the messages lost by the Islamist or devoutly religious who wear their devotion on the sleeves literally is that one doesn’t need to draw attraction to him or her either by the dress or by overt violation of the local cultural norms .
Does it convey the essence and the particular ?
Alternatively does it try to convey the nonessential embroidery of the religions, ossified cultural motifs of Pakistanis , Phathan , Somalian or Arabs and stamp the ambience with arrogance ?
Focus on robe , medieval culture ,hierarchical family set-up , burka, beard, certain language or even the hate speech like blasphemy drive non Muslim people away ,give nself-umbing sense of devotion and sense of superiority.
They have relevance at a personal level . But unless these are moderated or adjusted depending on the culture and society one lives in , one doesn’t help propagate the essential of Islam, or help the co religious. It also creates uncomfortably unfamiliar social space for those why try to embrace Islam from another culture and geography .
Someone sporting long beard or wearing long robe or wearing white Arabic dress or white bandana type head covering in a hospital or school or Walmart produce curiosity at best and at worst draw ridicule and fear . These don’t draw non Muslims to become Muslim.
T
In the west , Muslims abuse this because ‘abuse ‘ is permitted but we also allow Indian Hindu zealot diaspora , 952 Buddhist , Fox / CNN and the evangelical to politicize it to their advantage and to muslim’s disadvantages.
Drawing attention by use of local language, local outfits and open minded behavior and examples draw more people to faith and generate more healthy admiring curiosity .
“ Are they really such pussies to be locked up again”
How did they drink the Kool -Aid of Zionism
if they weren’t such pussies?
The use of those estimates is not an example of statistical chicanery; it’s the way things are done because it’s the best data that’s available.
The final US national aggregate mortality numbers for 2020 will not be available until about 2022 (and probably in the second half of the year).
The reason that the CDC uses projections, is because it can’t get timely data prepared. Collating nation-wide deaths in a country with 52 different State, and an even larger number of local health authorities, is really really really hard. The computer systems put in place by those authorities will – almost certainly – not be amenable to rapid data exchange: that’s the way of things in bureaucracies (to be fair, Amazon’s back-end won’t talk to CostCo’s either – States are a decent analogy)
The latest final tabulated ‘hard data’ on actual deaths in the US is for 2018, and reports on things like leading causes of death is from 2017. Both can be found on the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) section of CDC’s website – along with a page detailing the CDC’s aspiration to get annual mortality data prepared with a lag of one year (see Modernizing the National Vital Statistics System.
Duh! I am the one who always confuse his right and left. Good catch! Thanks.
Best regards,
Mohamed
The Prophet (saws) predicted that the Rashidun Caliphate will last for 30 years, and if you include the 6 months of Imam Hassan (as) Caliphate, it then becomes exactly 30 years. Some people don’t add the Caliphate of Imam Hassan (as) in the Rashidun Caliphate and it doesn’t matter. All Muslims agree the first four Caliphs are the Rashidun Caliphate.
After that the Caliphate turned into Mamlakat (Kingdom, Dynasty). The first Mamlakat was Omayyad, then when they were overthrown, the Abbasid become the second Mamlakat and so on. Thanks to abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who was rejected by all Muslims, the Muslims realized that he was NOT chosen with the Will of Allah. So, Muslims are finally realizing that the Will of Allah has noting to do for choosing the Mamlakat of Omayyad, Mamlakat of Abbasid, Mamlakat of KSA and so forth. Thus, we don’t need the Omayyad, the Abbasid, the Fatimid, the Ottoman and so forth for our Islamic beliefs.
Once we get rid of Omayyad and their Nasibat (hatred of Alhul Bayt), all Muslims know the Alhul Bayt are chosen, over all Muslims in the Quran and Six Authenticated Sunni Books of Hadiths, especially the verse 3:61, “Then whoever argues with you about it after [this] knowledge has come to you – say, “Come, let us call our sons and your sons, our women and your women, ourselves and yourselves, then supplicate earnestly [together] and invoke the curse of Allah upon the liars [among us].””
So Iran and KSA (all Ummah) decided to join the Empire to liberate al-Quds. With KSA’s blessings, Iran’s two greatest enemies were removed from both sides of Iran’s borders (Saddam and Taliban), and now Iran is in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and the battle hardened Islamic soldiers have now engulfed the complete land borders of Israel. To bring unity within Islam, KSA decided to throw under the bus the Mamlakat of Omayyad, the Mamlakat of Abbasid and so forth. It was very hard for KSA to bite this bullet but it is needed for Ummah’s Unity and to for liberation of al-Quds.
Kind regards,
Mohamed
Salamat brother,
Nasibat : Umayyad tradition of cursing Ali
Best regards, Mohamed
That implies that the statistics we see about C19 are also only projections. Very interesting.
http://digitalphysics.ru/pdf/Kaminskii_A_V/shnoll2009ru.pdf
> “Thanks to abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who was rejected by all Muslims, the Muslims realized that he was NOT chosen with the Will of Allah.”
How so? Wasn’t ISIS the most based and Islamic of all Muslim communities? Only secular nationalist traitors rejected ISIS.
> “Iran’s two greatest enemies were removed from both sides of Iran’s borders (Saddam and Taliban)”
How is the Taliban an enemy of Iran? Because they’re Sunni? But I’ve heard, they’re non-expansionist. Can’t they be a tentative friend to Iran (Pushto to boot) the way Pakistan is?
> “So Iran and KSA (all Ummah) decided to join the Empire to liberate al-Quds.”
This is the most important point. What “Empire”? Don’t Shia people consider Iran the only Muslim country in the world? Doesn’t the KSA fight Iran both in Syria and in Yemen? Why work behind the scenes, in a murky conspiracy?
If the Saudis wanted to re-capture Yerushalaim, they would’ve given the green light to the 100-million-strong Egypt, and Israel would’ve been in the sea. They aren’t doing it. Why? Where is Egypt in your calculations at all?
>“How so? Wasn’t ISIS the most based and Islamic of all Muslim communities? Only secular nationalist traitors rejected ISIS.”
All Muslim countries rejected ISIS, including KSA. BTW, both USA and KSA together created ISIS.
> “How is the Taliban an enemy of Iran? Because they’re Sunni? But I’ve heard, they’re non-expansionist. Can’t they be a tentative friend to Iran (Pushto to boot) the way Pakistan is?”
A huge population of Afghanistan are Shia. Till today, they are systematically killed by terrorism. At one point 60,000 Shia civilians were butchered, war crimes committed against them.
>“This is the most important point. What “Empire”? Don’t Shia people consider Iran the only Muslim country in the world? Doesn’t the KSA fight Iran both in Syria and in Yemen? Why work behind the scenes, in a murky conspiracy?”
The only Superpower left is USA, thus the Empire. Where as Israel has nukes. The Jews are responsible for the murder of 200 million Christians in the last 100 years and the destruction of Christianity. Since the murder of Prince of Peace Jesus, Jews and Christians have been on each others’ throat, and they will be until Kingdom Come!
They all work to defeat the Satan who has nukes. Bab al-Mandib (Yemen) is under Iran’s control. You can Google the significance of it in connection to Red Sea.
Iran has nothing to do with Shia. Most of 12 Imams of Shia are buried in Iraq. Prophet’s first cousin and son-in-law Imam Ali moved the capital of Islam from Arabia to Najaf, Iraq. Only the 8th Shia Imam is buried in Iran. “A Hawza is a seminary where Shi’a Muslim clerics are educated. Several senior Grand Ayatollahs constitute the hawza. The institutions in Najaf, Iraq and Qom, Iran, are the preeminent seminary centers for the education of Shi’a clergymen.”
The political leaders of Iran has nothing to do with Shia. However, both Khomeini and Khamenei are Arabs and not Persians, and they are direct descends of Prophet through his daughter Fatima and son-in-law Ali. The black turban signifies this, so does the black turn of Nasrallah. They are called, “Sayyid”. The highest Shia clergy in Sayyid Sistani in Najaf, Iraq who also wears a black turban.
>“If the Saudis wanted to re-capture Yerushalaim, they would’ve given the green light to the 100-million-strong Egypt, and Israel would’ve been in the sea. They aren’t doing it. Why? Where is Egypt in your calculations at all?”
The Egyptians won the Yom Kippur war in 1973 and Nixon was pressured by Evil Kissinger to help Israel or they will use nukes. Eventually, Nixon gave in, Egypt was defeated, Nixon was disgraced, Anwar Sadat had to accept the peace on Israel’s terms. One of the condition was to throw out the USSR from Middle East. It was John Kerry who on live TV invited the Russian’s back in the Middle East and Syria, when Assad crossed the Red-Line set by Obama!
Egypt is in my calculations in my post #77.
Best regards,
Mohamed
> “All Muslim countries rejected ISIS, including KSA. BTW, both USA and KSA together created ISIS.”
Can you please specify why you do not consider the ISIS the correct application of Islam? Don’t they follow the Quran word by word? Who cares who created them – the DPRK was created by Stalin’s USSR, both of which are long corpses, yet the DPRK lives. Some say Hitler was created by the bankers – even if true, it would not detract from National Socialism.
> “A huge population of Afghanistan are Shia. Till today, they are systematically killed by terrorism.”
Calling only Sunni “terrorists” is hilarious, as Iran supports Hezbollah and the Houthis. Still, how is living under a Sunni theocracy worse than in a secular American hell?
> “The Jews are responsible for the murder of 200 million Christians in the last 100 years and the destruction of Christianity.”
This is just factually wrong. Muh’ Communism, right? Even the neo-Nazis and Solzhenitsyn lie about 60 million. Where did you get another 140 million? I wish it were true, I wish all Christianity disappeared in Aryan Europe…
> “Since the murder of Prince of Peace Jesus, Jews and Christians have been on each others’ throat, and they will be until Kingdom Come!”
What is that weird title? Don’t Muslims call Isa a mere prophet, and the New Testament a forgery? Either way, the Aryans must abandon Christianity, or perish. Christians are worse than Jews. Everything disgusting and wretched that Israel is comes from Christianity.
> “Bab al-Mandib (Yemen) is under Iran’s control.”
How so? The Saudis control the entirety of the Yemeni coastline. Mocha, Al-Khawkhah, Midi. Al-Hudaydah is besieged.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Al_Hudaydah
> “However, both Khomeini and Khamenei are Arabs and not Persians, and they are direct descends of Prophet through his daughter Fatima and son-in-law Ali.”
That is interesting. Why couldn’t Iran go atheist racist socialist? Their last King even changed the calendar to count years from Cyrus the Great… Why are these fascists always such pro-American faggots?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_Hijri_calendar
> “The Egyptians won the Yom Kippur war in 1973 and Nixon was pressured by Evil Kissinger to help Israel or they will use nukes.”
The Jews tell the story differently. Stephen Berk says, Israel was ready to cut supplies to the Egypian forces encircles on the south-western bank of the Suez Canal, but Kissinger warned he would supply the Arabs with American helicopters, and thus Israel was forced to break the siege.
I’m no one’s brother
“Mohamed” the “Shia muslim”
http://www.wikipedia.con/artist
You are wrong there.
5200 is not 90% of total deaths in Sweden.
Total deaths during that period is approximately 30000.
The cv19 attribution is also now down, to 10% of proclaimed figures, and even lower, as in the US, according to CDC, presenting 9000 as the official cv19 death-toll, instead of 185000.
Same for Sweden, which can be as low as 800.
Your reasoning excludes so many factors, when comparing the Nordic countries, that you are a prime example of misusing statistics.
In other words, what you are saying means nothing.
LOL! You turned out to be Hasbara!
>“Can you please specify why you do not consider the ISIS the correct application of Islam? Don’t they follow the Quran word by word?”
No Muslim follow Quran word by word. All Muslims rely on the Tafsir of Quran by the Prophet (saws) in his Sunnah. You don’t know the 101 about Islam. Go fishing!
>“Calling only Sunni “terrorists” is hilarious, as Iran supports Hezbollah and the Houthis.”
I NEVER called, Sunni “terrorists”. Go fishing again!
>“How so? The Saudis control the entirety of the Yemeni coastline.”
Bab al-Mandib is a narrow Strait, just like the Strait of Hormuz. Both are now controlled by Iran!
>“That is interesting. Why couldn’t Iran go atheist racist socialist?”
I am not Iranian and it is none of my business. If you consider it to be your business, go tell them.
>“The Jews tell the story differently. Stephen Berk says, Israel was ready to cut supplies to the Egypian forces encircles on the south-western bank of the Suez Canal”
Who encircled the Egyptians? Was it Israel? We Arabs are not only smart but very brave too. The brave Egyptians gave a black eye to Israel. So, did the brave Hezbollah. And, since then, on the daily basis the Hamas are giving black eye to Israel. Israel is a pussy, which hides behind Nukes and American Toys! Go fishing again!
Hasbara troll, this is my last post to you!