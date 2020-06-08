Who could have guessed that the Floyd protest was the best Coronavirus vaccine? The same people that warned us that the virus is the deadliest plague and staying-at-home is the only escape, now commanded us to march amongst throngs, shoulder-to-shoulder against police! It appears they have the dreadful pandemic under their command, on tap: now it’s coming, now it’s not. Not every demo has the same curative potential: it is very dangerous to demonstrate against lockdown, but it is perfectly safe to demonstrate against police, they say.
Rarely has the gear-change been so smooth. Yesterday it was lockdown, today – let it burn. The masks they insisted we should wear have also changed their meaning. It is not the amulet against the plague anymore, a piece of cloth magically scaring the virus away; now it is the insignia of revolution. After the colour-coded Orange, Purple, Green revolutions; after the flower-coded Rose and Tulip revolutions, welcome to the Mask Revolution!
The mask is a sign that you accept the official Covid story for the real thing, just as wearing garlic implies you believe the vampire attack is imminent. Covid is the New Normal; now it is integrated with the Woke narrative. Beautiful white faces at the demo are protected with masks; handsome black faces do not need masks, for it is obvious they are on the right side.
The masks are necessary to cover the defeat. Coronavirus didn’t work. The virus has disappointed its admirers. Our colleague Anatoly Karlin promised Corona Will Kill Millions & Crater the World Economy. Oops! Not only did his beloved Corona-chan not kill millions, it could not even, in many places, provide its fair share to improve on last year’s death count. Look for example at Norway’s death toll. With Corona (in 2020), fewer people died than without Corona in any one of the preceding five years. And Corona didn’t contribute much to the total, the freeloader hussy!
Norway went through a very painful lockdown to achieve this unnecessarily low record-breaking toll. Its neighbour Sweden had no lockdown at all. Swedes were and are free to move, to go to the café, to work, to play. Swedes did not stop the normal course of their lives. And the result is fine. Swedes died this year with Corona like they did without Corona in, say, 2018.
Corona added – not millions, not thousands – just 400 deaths to the previous crop of 2018. And seeing this result, the Norwegian Prime Minister said: we should have been more like Sweden. Such an admission was hard for a Norwegian, as there is an old rivalry between the neighbours; but she did it anyway.
All over the world, recognition that “we were duped” grew on people. In sober Germany, the special committee of experts established that millions were not cared for as a result of government measures. Up to 125,000 patients who will die / have already died due to postponed surgery. Thousands committed suicide; life expectancy shortened; millions have severe psychiatric problems, they concluded, as a result of lockdown. (The German government tried to hide the report; German media kept mum).
Lockdown saved no lives and may have cost them, said Nobel Prize winner, professor Michael Levitt of Stanford University. He predicted that the UK would be rid of Covid within weeks – and his prediction became true within a fortnight.
Coronavirus is vanishing so quickly in Britain that we can’t find enough contagious people to make viable vaccine trials on healthy volunteers, said an Oxford researcher, and some scientists are considering purposely infecting volunteers with the virus. It is very far from the dreams of vaccine makers, of Bill Gates and the WHO, of Contagion the movie, of billions waiting for the saving vaccine. There are not enough sick people even to test their products.
The story of coronavirus is over. It will live with us like so many viruses, but it won’t be accompanied by its more potent twin, the fearvirus. Some people are very upset. The Coronavirus fantasy of “millions dead” collapsed, but the lockdown strategy did crater the family economy and created windfall profits for Deep Pockets. In the UK, thousands of renters are about to become homeless. In the US, 40 million became unemployed, but Deep Pockets added half a trillion dollars to their wealth.
Now they have to justify their actions, otherwise people will demand an answer. Maybe, God forbid, they will demand a special 105% Pandemic Windfall Tax.
They, and their media, jumped on George Floyd’s death as a great opportunity to change the agenda in midair.
The Masters of Discourse have formed the public agenda for years; there are people formed by the agenda. They think and do as they are told. They march when they are told. They stay at home when they are told. They are good people; they want to be righteous; they like virtue and signal that; they are easily swayed by claims of moral superiority. They take their marching orders from leading liberal newspapers. They are short of critical facilities; just tell them what is right and good and they will act accordingly. Ostensibly, they are better human beings than self-conscious egotists who despise virtue and embrace every prejudice. Alas, their moral superiority is based on a lie.
They are devoted members of the Alternative Jewish-for-Gentiles Woke Church of the West. Some of them are fanatical believers; others are hypocrites or just regular worshippers. Bear in mind the quasi-religious quality of this movement; in vain will you look for logic or plain sense. As they are a Church, they delegitimise all other lines of thought and behaviour. If they were led by wise and good shepherds, they could form an important moral force in the world. But no such luck.
The creation of this obedient 'woke' flock is the greatest achievement of the Masters. The Coronavirus panic enhanced it. People became psychotic, mentally weak, malleable. The Masters provided the narrative of moral superiority: they claim their adepts do not lock themselves up out of self-preservation, but to save the frail and old from certain death. Whoever does not agree with them, wants the frail to die for the GDP.
Me – Can’t wait for rugby and tennis to return.
Twitter – Are you saying you want everyone to die from Covid and you’re happy to cough in the face of pensioners, whilst simultaneously licking the rims of their teacups, Paul?
This is surely a lie. It is not just GDP that has suffered, as our colleague Karlin claimed invoking Dulce et Decorum Est Pro GDP Mori! in his attempt to keep the high moral ground; you know, we care for old men, but you – just for soulless GDP. We speak of thousands of lives lost due to lockdown, and of an immeasurable loss of freedom.
Not that I despise the GDP. The economy is important, especially for the poor and the middle class. The Deep Pockets have it even better with lockdown. So if you want to play the moral one-upmanship game, you can reply with “Stay-Locked-Down For Wall Street”, or “Stay-at-Home for Deep Pockets”.
After they encouraged demos for Floyd, they called their own bluff about the terrible contagion of the coronavirus. And their next cause is based on a lie, too.
“Whoever does not march in blessed memory of George Floyd, is a bigot. Whoever does not take a knee is a killer.” This is a silly claim.
The Christians have better answers. We do not have to repent for somebody else’s sins. We do not have to repent for slavery or for the killing of Floyd because we didn’t enslave and we didn’t kill this guy. The very idea of collective guilt is foreign to Christians. It is a Jewish idea, though the Jews aren’t silly enough to accept any collective guilt. They like to ascribe collective guilt to goyim, making even Americans guilty of holocaust, but never to themselves. If you mention the prominent part Jews played in the slave trade, you’ll be called an antisemite, expunged from polite society and asked: “Did ALL Jews trade in black slaves? Surely not!”
However, the Woke Church provides the very important feeling of togetherness, as every church does. Now we are united sitting at home and saving lives by wearing masks. Now we are marching together wearing masks and saving lives. Human beings need moral guidance and togetherness, and some voluntary deprivation, and sexual frustration; the Woke Church supplies it all.
It is a New International, call it WokIntern. There are demonstrations all over the world in support of American Revolution, reminding the universal support of the Russian Revolution 1917. There is an important difference: in 1917, industrial workers of the world stood by Soviet Revolution; in 2020, the world hipsters stand by the Mask Revolution.
The Mask revolution goes exactly by the book, Dr Gene Sharp’s book. This piece of lore speaks of building the revolutionary base, of having a symbol, of exploiting to the full the killing of a citizen by police. It was practiced in the Arab Spring, and in Eastern Europe, too. You’ve got to have a victim, this is a sine qua non. In Egypt, the death of the young Khaled Mohamed Saeed launched the Arab Spring; in Tunisia, young Bouazizi set himself on fire after some rough treatment by the police; in Algeria, his feat was followed by Bouterfif. In Russia in August 1991, three young men were accidentally overrun by a tank, and their blood was the fuel for Yeltsin’s coup. George Floyd is just the last in this long list of names of the victims brought to the altar of revolution.
Following another admonition of Sharp, the Masters delegitimise the current Trump regime and sabotage its support within the police and armed forces. In the space of one day, three judges (Clinton and Obama appointees) forbade the White House to ban a misbehaving journalist from its own press conferences. Molotov cocktail throwers were sentenced to house arrest by a Brooklyn judge. The Washington Mayor called on President Trump on Friday to pull back all federal law enforcement officers and National Guard troops; earlier she demanded the removal of the troops and she had her way. President Trump wants to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington, but his Defence Secretary Mark Esper does not agree. Mad Dog Mathis attacked Trump. Senior Republicans Bush, Romney and Powell withdrew their support from Trump.
Media control is the most important thing in Sharp’s list of what-to-do. The revolutionaries have full control of newspapers, and now are struggling for dominance in the social networks. Facebook employees stage virtual walkouts to protest Trump’s posts. Trump’s own Twitter messages have been flagged as ‘fake news’. This was a turning point. Twitter started the avalanche. It attacked the President and showed that there was little price to pay for the choice. Top corporations followed. They are the main beneficiaries of the Mask Revolution that will complete dismantling of the state as we know it.
You can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs. Media control is good; police demoralised is excellent; judges on your side is perfect; the army neutralised is wonderful; but you still need young people ready to dirty their hands and actually fight.
The Wokes were always stronger on shrill than on punch. This deficiency brought the excellent movement Occupy Wall Street to naught. It seems that so-called Antifa is a tiny movement numbering a few dozen activists for the whole of the USA. This is the attraction of the black underclass: they are pugnacious enough and can be directed whenever necessary. If some of them will follow George Floyd, it is even better: revolution needs martyrs.
Our colleague The Saker thinks it can’t be a revolution “for a revolution to take place there must be a force capable of changing not the person(s) in power, but fundamentally change the regime, the polity, itself and replacing it with another one.” He is an old romantic. Colour revolutions do change regime from strong Presidential power to direct rule by corporations as it happened in so many countries.
We have confirmation straight from the horse’s mouth. In The Atlantic, a chief purveyor of RussiaGate, Franklin Foer, confirms: “What’s happening in the streets—and with officials refusing to cooperate—is a lot like the revolutions that toppled dictators in Serbia, Ukraine, and Tunisia… What the United States is witnessing is less like the chaos of 1968, which further divided a nation, and more like the nonviolent [and fully paid for by George Soros et al – ISH] movements that earned broad societal support in places such as Serbia, Ukraine, and Tunisia, and swept away the dictatorial likes of Milošević, Yanukovych, and Ben Ali. And although Trump’s time in office will end with an election” [if the election fails to oust Trump, there will be a new election, under new improved rules, until he is gone, as it was in Serbia and the Ukraine – ISH].
Naturally, in the US it will look different from Serbia or Georgia. It will shift into Atlantic, or Globalist mode. The US will become again the leader of NATO; American troops will stay everywhere abroad; wearing masks will be enshrined in a constitutional amendment; schools will switch to remote education in perpetuity; vaccinations will be obligatory unless you are prepared to stay indoors for the rest of your natural life.
Christian faith will be marginalised. It already happened, when Christendom (both West and East) had no communion, no liturgy for months. Anglican bishops asked to postpone opening churches, because know: attending Divine service is much more dangerous than an anti-police demonstration. The Episcopalian Bishopress of Washington DC sided with the rioters who burned the Presidents’ Church against the President who came to the church. “[Trump] did not pray,” said Mariann E. Budde, the Episcopalian bishop of Washington. “He did not mention George Floyd, he did not mention the agony of people who have been subjected to this kind of horrific expression of racism and white supremacy for hundreds of years.” Clearly, this lady belongs to the crypto-Judaic Woke Church, and the Episcopalian Church is as good as dead.
Perhaps police will disappear. Some very woke cities have already sought to eliminate police. “Cities ask if it’s time to defund police and ‘reimagine’ public safety, says The New York Times. – In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, some cities are asking if the police are being asked to do jobs they were never intended to do. Budgets are being re-evaluated”. The corporations behind the revolution do not need police – they have their own corporate security, perfectly able to cope with their problems. And they do not care whether your block will be policed, or you’ll be forced to guard your streets at night with your faithful Colt. They do not mind if you stay locked down or are mugged or are looted, that’s the price of freedom, a.k.a. new digital feudalism.
The Mask Revolution is now in its early stage: it keeps the shock troops prepared and enthusiastic. The next stage will come after the elections, when a Trump victory will not be recognised by the competition. ‘If Voting Made a Difference, They Wouldn’t Let Us Do It’, said an American wit. And this time, the election won’t be decided by vote; that is, unless the Americans will vote for the Democrat. After four years of preparation spent in demonising and disqualifying Donald Trump, after half a year spent in bringing the adepts to fever pitch, the Dems, led by the Woke Church will seize power even if they don’t get the vote.
Perhaps Donald Trump and his supporters would do well to strike before it is too late. There are many good fat objects in need of systematic looting, first of all Wall Street. The black underclass is not interested in them banks; but the state can loot them very well, without breaking any glass. The state can take over social networks and other useful things. Trump’s decision to return home 10,000 GIs from Germany is the right one. Speedy return of veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq, from Philippines and Japan should follow. They will enjoy Washington DC and Silicon Valley. It’s better for Trump to forget about China, Iran, Russia and concentrate on his survival. He definitely should prepare for November 4th and be ready for the breakup of the Union if worst comes to worst.
If you mention the prominent part Jews played in the slave trade, you’ll be called an antisemite, expunged from polite society and asked: “Did ALL Jews trade in black slaves? Surely not!”
Actually the jews have a long and storied history of trading in white slaves. From the Radhanites in the 9th and 10th centuries to effectively monopolizing the slave trade in the Ottaman empire from the 15th thru 17th centuries, the jews had honed their ‘skills’ by preying on slavs and ruthenians around the Black Sea.
( suggest reading the entire thread as it provides interesting details of jewish participation in the Transatlantic Slave Trade. )
There have (officially) been 400,000+ COVID-19 deaths worldwide as of the time of writing – something one can confirm on any of the coronavirus tracking websites. In reality, it’s almost certainly more than a million by now, based on excess death statistics from multiple countries.
And has it ended, or something? If so, I didn’t get the memo; neither, apparently, have the national statistical agencies.
Overall, I would take my own predictive record over somebody who was calling it a literal hoax in early February (even if I say so myself).
It is now extremely likely (unfortunately) that I will be literally correct on the millions of deaths part.
Fixed that for the author.
It paid off handsomely for them. The world’s first color revolution freed up manpower for the Western Front and gave the Germans a shot at victory in 1918.
Just two groups of low IQ cultists (Negrolatrists vs. MAGAtards) facing off and barking at each other.
Who could have guessed that the Floyd protest was the best Coronavirus vaccine?
Anatoly, ‘color revolution’ is not a revolution you dislike. Color revolution is a process for oligarchs and corporations to topple a regime they find uncomfortable. October 1917 Revolution certainly did not end with oligarchs’ rule.
“In 1917, the German military stood by Soviet Revolution” – well, it was an unusual way to stand by – by attacking Red Army, taking over Ukraine and Baltics, all the way to Narva.
I won’t argue with you about your beloved Corona-chan, nor with Romeo about Julia)).
That’s the only way to handle an ignoramus. The suave Viennese will even go one step further: “No net amol ignorieren” is there modus operandi in such cases (this is in dialect and does not translate well into English, but I believe you read German.
The Jews would argue they’ve been collectively punished by the entirety of Christendom/Western Civilization for killing Christ. But, like Hebrew revisionism vis-a-vis the slave trade — which Memory Holes Jewish guilt and transfers it to all Whites — the “Persecuted for 2,000 years of Christendom” is more Jewish dogma and another Zionist Big Lie.
Christendom — as a modus vivendi — has indeed shown little tolerance for Jews… for the very reason that their Syndicate is comprised of pathological liars, fabulists, grifters, and conflict profiteers who brainwash their adherents into believing their stories of “persecution” to bring them into the fold as bitter, ax-grinding, vengeance-seeking “victims”… which serves the financial interests of Top Jews and larger Zionism.
Nearly all of the major conflicts and wars that the U.S. has experienced since 1913 and the creation of the Federal Reserve to serve the ancient Moneychanger Syndicate can be traced back to Top Jews and their left-right Judeophile/Zionist partners in crime. This reality is exactly why Christendom was always “anti-Semitic,” and should be so again.
Indeed, it’s why Judaism’s founder Moses was “anti-Semitic” toward the Hebrew nihilists, hedonists, and Golden Calf worshipers to the point of wholesale slaughter, which is why the bitter, ax-grinding Hebrew psychopaths hate him and the Ten Commandments to this very day, just as they hate his spiritual heir, Jesus of Nazareth.
And Jesus, too, became “anti-Semitic” over the course of the New Testament when the true murderous character and religious artifice of the Top Jew Moneychangers and their Hebrew rabble backers became evident.
So these “Jews” are phonies, frauds and reprobates in every way, shape and form, for some 3,000 years. Such toxic, tenacious and enduring fraud and treachery can only be inspired by supernatural evil, or in a more secular explanation, forged by 3,000 years of clinging to their primeval notions of superiority and entitlement, and the egoistic will to impose it on the world, or die trying.
Moses shows that they will die trying.
“Naturally, in the US it will look different from Serbia or Georgia.”
Few people know about the Israeli-American neocon conquest of Georgia, backed by Soros. This case shows how innocent-looking “non-profits” like BLM, funded by billionaires can organize massive protests to overwhelm legitimate governments so that stooges can take over. A short case study is here:
Has anyone else noticed how Bill Gates has vanished from the media?
This whole thing is so obviously contrived. The fact that all media in the West suddenly switched from virus hysteria to fake support for blacks signifies that the media is all controlled by the same gangsters.
Here is the only recent article that I was able to find about Gates (June 5, 2020). It is by the British Bullshit Corporation – it is trying to exonerate Bill Gates from his role in this engineered collapse.
Oh dear. It is so unfair that Bill Gates should get the blame. Meanwhile the wealth of this criminal has increased by billions. I suspect that millions of Indians have died unnecessarily and the media is covering up. In that incredibly poor country 120 million people lost their jobs. Many millions had to walk enormous distances with no food.
How Bill Gates became the voodoo doll of Covid conspiracies
There is nothing that I detest more than a person who has been proven to be grossly incorrect and yet refuses to accept the reality and apologise.
You are a conceited moron Mr Karlin.
“His blood be upon us and our children” (Matthew 27:25)
The British Medical Journal, hardly a conspiracy-minded publication, argues that the “staggering number” of excess deaths in Britain cannot be explained by Covid-1984. The BMJ does not do the impolite thing and say what it thinks is the cause of the unexplained two-thirds of the excess deaths but, living in the midst of this technocratic clusterf**k, I can have a good guess.
https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1931
Virtually all medical treatment for non-covid ailments has ceased for three months (this article was published in early May, so it is somewhat out of date). Dr Karol Silarky, a leading oncologist estimates that 400 cases of cancer per week have missed from being diagnosed every week in England. There has been a catastrophic drop in admissions to Accident & Emergency for trivial non-covid conditions like strokes and heart attacks. No elective surgery since mid March and none likely before at least July 15th. No transplants. Chemotherapy for aggressive cancers postponed for months. No dentistry, no opthamology. Depression, despair, social isolation.
The worst hit local authority area in Wales has a mortality rate of 104 in 100,000 of population. The least affected area has rate of 9 (nine!) per 100,000. So,we trashed the economy and society, and we created a plague of hand-washing-based Obsessive Compulsive Disorder that (based on official figures) is as lethal as seasonal flu.
And as for your million deaths hysteria, I would point out that Hong Kong Flu killed four million worldwide in 1968-9 and global population was roughly half its current level.
From Ben Garrison
Excellent piece Sir .
I do see the potential for “covid 1984 V2” later, bigger than before, better than before…. they have already trained the population and many govts are ready and waiting to step back into the breech… I feel the end game approaches, there really are not many options for the scum sucking bottom dwellers, the usury specialists, currently at the top.
1. When Police is over big corporations will put on the street their own private police guard. People is gonna pay law enforcement insurance like health insurance to protect their lives against criminals or the private police guard itself.
2. It is not Revolution. That is the first American revolution like the Russian Revolution of 1905.
The Russian Revolution of 1905, also known as the First Russian Revolution, was a wave of mass political and social unrest that spread through vast areas of the Russian Empire, some of which was directed at the government.Wikipedia
Wait for real American Revolution in 12 years…
If I forget thee, O Jerusalem, let my right hand forget her cunning.
If I do not remember thee, let my tongue cleave to the roof of my mouth; if I prefer not Jerusalem above my chief joy.
O daughter of Babylon, who art to be destroyed; happy shall he be, that rewardeth thee as thou hast served us.
Happy shall he be, that taketh and dasheth thy little ones against the stones.
Oh you mean .01% of the world population?
Scary shit there. What ever will the other 7,799,000,000 people do without all those old and sick people?
“The mask is a sign that you accept the official Covid story for the real thing, just as wearing garlic implies you believe the vampire attack is imminent.”
It’s astonishing how quickly the “Masking of America” has taken place.
http://fosterspeak.blogspot.com/2020/05/striking-through-mask.html
And the best stock market vaccine was the Corona virus.
The stock market was rolling over on its back in September of 2019. Powell was injecting vast amounts of money into bailing out some hedge funds at that time. Something had to give, and it did – the virus and the lock downs. Then Wall Street, private equity, hedge funds, mutual funds got bailed out by the Federal Reserve to the tune of $2.9 TRILLION.
So first came the crisis in the stock market (not advertised).
Then came the virus, right on cue. They used the virus as an excuse to bail out Wall Street. I mean, it was so unexpected and all! We can’t expect multi-millionaires and billionaires to take losses, can we?
Then came the scheduled protests and riots to take us out of lock down. Again, the excuse is that social unrest takes precedence over a virus.
You can’t make this stuff up. All planned and engineered.
Now that Wall Street is bailed out (and few noticed because it’s all been covered up by worries over the virus and riots), watch how quickly things get back to normal again.
The idea that this country’s future depends on Trump is ludicrous. It is so sad that anyone thinks voting will fix what ails the US.
The US is now, and has been under the control of the Deep State. Trump is a minion of the Deep State and articles like this one…leading people to believe that Trump is the answer to our problems…just furthers the control of the Deep State. Trump like all minions of the Deep State talks big, but does nothing to better this country for the 99%.
Karlin has patsy bravado to stand by his pushing the medical resulting impact of Corona. Riding tall on data that are too far out to even consider. His pal in crime, Ron Unz avoided that and diverted to suggesting Corona being a bio-engineered virus accident. A diversion.
As to Shamir, maybe “Regime Change”, can even be bettered by “Purge”? The weak side of the noisy last two weeks strategy of some drivers is international credibility. Privatizing police forces is a given!
Impressed that Shamir contested Karlin, that should be possible, being critical, and not goose-walking in line according to the narrative. Even worse living in parallel worlds, where opinions live next to one another without ever meeting. The direct mention of Karlin, should also be possible, all smoke-screens have public faces. Karlin and Unz were the emotion stirring champions of the projected h-e-a-l-t-h impact of Corona.
Am I the only one that finds the Unzournalists curb-stomping each other, funny?
The Jewish elites have harnessed their middle classes far better, and of course they have a larger target to operate on. The world of goyim being rich and plentiful. They stand for the model to be copied and pasted. If the credible outliers seek to impact in the long term that is the exemplary! The cathedral A-N-D the bazaar at once. High brow Tsigane.
This is the best example of the major failing of the Trump administration, the failure to adequately assert Executive Branch authority and prerogative. Who is invited onto White House grounds, much less to its press confrerences, should never have been the bailiwick of the Judicial branch particularly the inferior courts. All it would have taken was for Trump himself or his Solicitor General to simply state that the court orders were ultra vires and would not be given any regard by the White House.
This and so many other things could have simply been made to go away if the President had shown a little backbone instead of repeatedly curling up in a fetal position under his Oval Office desk and saying, “Oh yeah! We’ll see what a higher court says!”
Social media? It is so ubiquitous and such a necessary channel to get information from all levels of government that it must now be treated like a utility, like the phone company once was; a common carrier that must take all traffic regardless of content. The FCC should have been all over that in 2017.
Where is the POTUS these days? Where has he been for a couple years? Where will he be in 2023?
Where is Milo O’Shea (Ron Unz) to bring these two estranged lovers, Romeo (Israel Shamir) and Juliet (Anatoly Karlin) to the alter of agreement?
CARLIN:i own a locksmith bussines in miami,a team of 8,and we kept working all the time,went to hospitals several times,airports,pawn shops,store open,in cafeteria across our shop 2 ladys above 75 years old work every day ,we do take care of the low income buildings for old people in hialeah city (more than 8 buildings),still none of us know nobody with the virus let alone someone that died….
CARLIN YOU NEED TO GET OUT OF YOUR FICTICIUS WORLD.
MY STADISTIC ARE THIS:PEOPLE THAT LOST THEIR INCOME ARE AGAINST THE LOCKDOWN.
PEOPLE THAT MAKE MONEY WITHOUT HAVING TO GOING OUT THO THE REAL WORLD ARE IN FAVOR.
It goes to show you that the pen is mightier than the sword.
Zion MSM thrives in a Jerusalem Revelation Thug-cracy.
Athenian Debate Democracy does not exist in the west. It has not existed since 12 23 1913.
I have to laugh when the west touts that it has “democracy” and “freedom of speech” in its MSM and its governments.
It has neither in its MSM and its governments.
The only thing the west touts these days is Jerusalem Revelation Thug-cracy.
Our western Jerusalem Revelation Thug-cracies fear the pen greatly more than anything on earth.
Jailing people for thoughts, book banning and censoring or shutting down websites proofs it beyond doubt.
I am sure the oligarchs don’t want to unemploy millions of white men trained in firearms either in the military or police force to come back and haunt them in a country which has the largest collection of privately owned guns.
Thumb up from me for this article Mr Shamir. Modern day obscurantism as that of the past cloaks itself under the pretence of knowledge and anyone who thinks differently is a heretic. Watching the same images as you, I had a thought the other day that the world in which I was born was in spite of the Cold War and in spite of communism a far better world than the one in which I will die. There were far less inequalities and far more open-mindedness and critical spirit fifty years ago than there are today. I feel like a member of a species on the brink of extinction.
Mr Shamir,
how many of your readers who did not have the misfortune (or privilege, ok) of growing up in a socialist country will have heard of the comintern or the first international? please think of the common, deplorable man when you write
the spiteful man, anatoly, is a classic case for anyone wishing to study the problem affecting Russia. you have written before about Russia’s constant struggle to be accepted by the West. whatever the West does, the Russians want to do it better. West comes up with communist manifesto, Russians – we will show you how it is done! West invents atomic bomb, Russia – tsar bomba! West advances rocket science – Yuri Gagarin. Hollywood films filthy films? Russian whores the best, according to a commenter quoting Putin. “you think you are racist bigots? let me show you how it is done!” says anatoly. ditto the multiverses invented by aliens. does this educated fool know that Alexander Pushkin had an Ethiopian grandfather?
By permitting and encouraging the protests against alleged police misconduct, while condemning the same when applied to the Covid-19 lockdown objectors, the MSM and the PTB are simply making the police feel threatened, alienated, and hated. And that’s the plan.
When members of law enforcement feel threatened, alienated and hated by the very people they have sworn to protect, they become resentful and reflect those same negative feelings against their accusers, the general public. Again, that is the obvious plan. More ‘divide and conquer’.
Making the police feel insecure towards the public serves to reinforce an attitude of police fealty to those who show approval by writing their fat pay checks, and deep suspicion towards the general public.
This whole shit show is about dividing law enforcement even more against the citizenry, while ultimately making the police feel that the wealthy oligarchs are the only ones that law enforcement can rely on to support them unconditionally.
This will all come in handy when things REALLY go south economically and the police are required to brutally put down plebe rebellions around the country and protect the plundering ‘status quo’.
It is much easier to oppress those that you feel hate you than those who you believe support you.
Making law enforcement feel un-appreciated and despised by the general public is another obvious malicious social ploy that only serves oligarchical interests. One hopes the police leadership will figure this out before it is too late, but I strongly doubt it. The current shit show will most likely continue uninterrupted (in one form or another) until the plundering of America’s wealth is complete and the American people are reduced to impotent relative penury…..
Mr Karlin is fundamentally dishonest and does not play by the same rules as the others.
June 1, 2020 As Riots Continue, More Evidence that COVID-19 Narrative Was Fake News and Deliberately Covered up by the Corporate Media
The publication Off-Guardian ran a story yesterday (May 31, 2020) with three examples where the media got caught trying to hide the truth about Coronavirus.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/as-riots-continue-more-evidence-that-covid-19-narrative-was-fake-news-and-deliberately-covered-up-by-the-corporate-media/
May 30, 2020 Anti-lockdown rally condemns Premier Palaszczuk’s strict COVID-19 restrictions
Activists pointed out 500,000 people die from the common cold and flu annually and highlighted the low number of active coronavirus cases in Queensland.
It’s called debate, discussion and free speech. It’s Mr Unz’s great contribution to my life (even if I strongly disagree with him on this issue).
Beyond exposing the leftist shibboleth and virtue signaling of “masking” by the Karens and manginas, wouldn’t it be more honest to depict Pelosi, Soros, Frey, Garcetti, Schumer et al in blackface? Shouldn’t depictions of BLM skip black useful idiots and show these Dems and the chairmen of Pepsi, B of A, et al in blackface, or alternatively, as whites with black ventriloquists’ dummies on their knees?
Another stab at truth would depict black leaders like Sharpton as shoe shine boys on their knees giving a shine to the shoes of these white jokers passing schvartzes like Sharpton big bucks, you know, just like that little Jewish Antifa fellow caught on video passing out cash from his pocket and giving orders to black teenagers to loot and riot. The FBI as the proud enforcement arm of the ADL and SPLC must be so hard at work (when they’re not taking a knee) uncovering the whites behind it all, right?
This color revolution, like that in the Georgia Republic under Sakashvili, will disband the Police Departments, and allow lawlessness to rule. The people will plead for restoration of the Police. Then they will create new Police Departments out of Antifa and their own, new, chosen agents.
@brabantian (comment #19)
very good issy.. some points to add from my perspective:
– what seems to be in america is, besides many things, an anarchist revolution objecting the police force and ultimately the state.. these are hot days of massive social detonation, but they will go away, rule and order in this or that way have to and will be reestablished.
– although trump is the ugliest guy of a new breed of populist political leaders, his contribution to patriotism and nation state against a globalist elite should be remembered. we also should think on any possible secret support of the globalist elite for angry protesters in the streets. things aren’t always the way they seem..
– if trump gets kicked out of office succeeded by a liberal president, trump’s policies will be thwarted. the southern wall will be reopened and new waves of illegal immigrants will pour in. immigrant competition in low wage jobs will further push black and lower class incomes down, as well as unemployment. generous tariffs for chinese and other imported goods will further ruin american industry. re-imposing co2 bans and taxes on industry and energy consumption will further impoverish middle class and working class welfare. i love bernie sanders, he is a good guy. but “spending 20 trillion dollars for complete fossil fuel ban in america” is an insane plan! if he or any other liberal politician abandons that insanity and puts that money in universal healthcare, that will be better.
– people here may ask me: “why are you defending american interests? you aren’t american.” i don’t defend american interests; i defend the nation state’s interests, because the nation state is the last fortress against the global looting capitalism.
regards
Hey AK, didn’t you read the article, Norway alone will have 100k deaths caused by lock downs.
That is the new angle, excuse in the fight against the hoax!!!
All the excess deaths are caused by the lock downs, not the virus.
Is shamir just another deep cover zio.
He is behaving like one.
Like minded groups are far more dangerous than a couple of dolts with pop-guns that take out a few pawns. That’s why control of the mind via the media trumps gun rights every time.
You covidiots will never admit how wrong you were. You have too much of your ego invested in the legend.
No named government, no military, no agency, no bank, no corporation can breath, move, talk, run, walk or jump.. it is the names of those humans who operate the government that provide the Top Level domain name, behind which name, can be found the names of the corrupt who support, control , and serve as the masterminds that instruct the TLDN. Do not say Russia say Putin, or say the name of some other Oligarch by his or her name. Expose the people who are in the government and who support the TLDN (politician) for what and who they are, make the person name visible so he or she can be held accountable to media fans.
Politicians are puppets of the feudal corporations and the Oligarchs that own the corporations.
The government has been used as the feudal king, and the corporations have become the feudal lords., the governed have been relegated to be the serfs no matter their color, race, religion, culture, education, or family.
This is the problem often experienced by Republics, it solution is democracy.
Lets face it, 100% of what our martial arts hero with the big sword wrote was utter hogwash. Further, when challenged, this “tough” guy would block or hide your comments. Day after day, Karlin would be on Unz with his graphs and charts and statistics and another new spin on the germs.
He continued to write all this tripe in the face of one contradiction after another coming from WHO and assorted experts, professors and consultants. Up to today it seems the WHO now says that asymptomatic individuals cannot spread the germs contrary to what they touted previously. Name any aspect of the virus from masks to the effect of sunlight and one can find a changing narrative day after day, a changing narrative that continues to this day.
Karlin deems challenges to his rubbish as personal attacks. Yet per his above quote we are a bunch of low IQ cultists, Negrolatrists and Magatards barking at each other and he will not associate with them LOL. What a child. I bet when he was a boy he used to be the playground bitch, probably giving head behind the washroom for a piece of bread, hence his need to represent as a stud with his sword and unwashed clothes.
I don’t know, but he is acting like one. People that say Trump is the answer to anything good are nuts.
The problems of the US will never be resolved through the electoral process.
I might be one of the few here on UNZ who declared the virus outbreak a hoax from virtually the beginning.
Is this because I am simply brilliant?
Or maybe it was because of something that I found found quite by accident while perusing the internet late one night while the virus was becoming all the rage.
It was a video from 2014 in which a fellow with the pseudonym Harry Vox (www.voxnews.com) declared that he had found a 2010 Rockefeller Foundation scenario (i.e. script) for a future virus attack which described what was currently going on with the present Covid 19 “campaign” to a tee, from the facemasks right down to the “lockdown”, but then it continues onward describing the total destruction of the economy that results from the “lockdown”.
Here is the video I found. Watch it and weep.
Here is the actual document he is quoting from. Notice that it is from the very august (and safe) Internet Archive if you are suspicious of the date or origins of it.
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb/mode/thumb
Read the whole thing to find out all the other nefarious activities the “deep state” is planning for us.to.
If you want a more concise view, pay particular attention to pages 18-21 which mention the virus scenario. . When the document opens you can enlarge the individual pages by clicking on the bottom right side of it. It might be a good idea to save a copy of both the video and the scenario on you computer before they both disappear. Save the document, not just the link which might disappear.
That’s why control of the mind via the media trumps gun rights every time.
He not only will not accept his being wrong but actually doubles down like a degenerate gambler.
Great article, Mr. Shamir.
All of this sequence in western Europe and the U.S,A. is so clearly a capital grab.
The many other places that imposed Cornona LOLdowns, were, in general, foolish.
I .have gone to my usual place of work throughout the ‘crisis’ on every weekday that required it.
As for the BLM/Antifa looting and rioting, that would be impossible.
Perhaps the Africans (they claim to be American, but are always African) pimps and touts in Roppongi and Shinjuku, because some police boxes in those areas are Yakuza-affiliated.
Why yakuza is supporting African criminality is
a mystery to me.
More operate more quietly, in Shibuya.
They should all go to stage a violent demo outside the U.S. embassy. It would be very amusing.
Countries wearing masks – South Korea – total deaths – 273
Countries recognizing the hoax – US – total deaths – 113,055
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
What is with you idiots?
There is all this talk of ‘decolonizing’ the mind, but it’s all BS.
For one thing, the concept of ‘human rights’ that the ‘decolonizers’ push is Western in origin. It didn’t exist in other cultures. Even the notion that Slavery is some special evil is a Western Idea. So, if people’s minds were ‘decolonized’, they should be OKAY with slavery and denial of ‘universal human rights’, totally a Western Idea.
Also, if people are serious about ‘decolonization’, they should be pushing against Globo-Homo, Rap Gangsta Culture, Hollywood, and most of all Mass Migration.
Globo-Homo is Jewish Western Propaganda. Rap Gangsta Culture is Black Cultural Imperialism pushed by Western Pop Culture. Hollywood Liberalism is totally a Western decadent thing. Mass Migration around the world has been made possible by Western Globalization.
It’s surreal how the very agendas of Neo-Colonization are now pushed under the rubric of ‘De-Colonization’.
It’s very strange. They say Western history was evil and ‘racist’, but they also say the West was always diverse and had lots of black people in prominent positions. (European TV shows feature Achilles, British queens, and Julius Caesar as blacks.) If Western History was always diverse, then non-whites deserve blame for Western Evils.
Funny that PC says West was always Diverse but the blame for Western Evils always falls only on whites.
The decolonization of the world’s MSM is the first place to start. Why does one tiny ethnic group think that it has to control all the media in the world? That is extremely greedy. In the animal kingdom, the animals would revolt. They would not put up with it. Why does human society have??? to be run by a tiny ethnic group that overseers all things we see, read and think. This is like playing God with humanity. It has to end. That is where decolonization should begin.
http://tapnewswire.com/2015/10/six-jewish-companies-control-96-of-the-worlds-media/
Wall Street took out insurance long ago and made everyone care about it’s survival by making sure people’s pensions were invested heavily in stocks. It’s not just rich people benefiting from the Wall Street ponzi scheme. By the same token it’s not just rich people that will get hurt if it crashes. If anything the really wealthy would benefit greatly from any crash.
Great article, but I did find it surprising that Shamir said that the “so-called Antifa is a tiny movement numbering a few dozen activists for the whole of the USA.” Odd, since these anarchist whites, usually from well-to-do families, seemed to be present in substantial numbers at every protest that turned violent. At least Trump, Barr, and conservative media think so.
BTW, democrats are determined to steal the election, and probably will, by switching to mail-in ballots, using covid-19 as a cover.
You are the idiot. This virus has just about run its course. Elements in some northern hemisphere govts want to recycle the insane paranoia this autumn, any sane person who has studied the statistics from the start will know that it is all part of a blatantly manufactured ‘crisis’, which, as our author points out, has been useful for great and greedy profit.
In my times overseas, I met several junky (as in heroin) musicians.
They would all take some form of amphetamine before performing, otherwise they would nod off on stage.
A couple still famous now.
The scalpel is also full of bs on that.
White Christians have been like minded in the past when their existence has been threatened … let the dark forces find out it wouldn’t pay to eff with the wrong ones!
The first time I saw that retarded picture of Karlin trying to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Conan the Barbarian”, except with Anatoly’s pasty-white color, flabby physique and literal ‘spaghetti arms’, the only thing I could think was, “Is this guy crazy? Does he know how ridiculous he looks?”
Conan the Barbarian?
More like, “Gonad the Vegetarian”……..
You’re still citing cooked stats? If there’s one silver lining in all this, it’s that talk with your sort is delaying the inevitable, like talking to the high school douchebag who repeats what you say. Good luck, Saggy, because the people you think have your back may be waking up, not woke.
What? I’m waiting to see Gates protesting with BLM like Romney has. Then he’ll be “immunized” from criticism.
I am here to pass out a white pill or is it a black pill? Well if you are a white person it is a white pill if you are a jew its is midnight black.
This is the beginning of the end of jew dominance of the USA. The jew mob lost big this week. This is no protest this is a failed communist putsch. The jew mob needed their non white pets in the white suburbs by now but the non whites are cowards and won’t go to the burbs and die to the white mans guns. Mestizo’s and blacks are cowardly people and always have been. They will not be in my neighborhood.
The politicians in the places jews control are desperate to keep the putsch alive but cannot. They keep making rules telling police to give the thuggs more and more leeway but the cities they control are out of loot. White people with guns are protecting their own communities so they are off limits to the non white army of cowards.
The jew mob needed to get the guns out of the white men’s hands before they tried this but the ran out of time. I was right from the beginning that the flu hoax was a hoax and it was perpetrated because of the crash of the Federal Reserve Note. All of you who acted like I am an idiot are morons or subversives. “It was just the flu” should be tattooed on your foreheads. After white people all over the USA decided to say screw this I am opening my business back up the jews mob ginned up the riots out of pure desperation.
Anyone who thinks this is run of the mill rioting is low IQ. Every riot I have ever seen had the corporations demanding the gov’t stop it and this one has corporations bailing out the arrested rioters. They also let violent criminals out of jails before the riots under the guise of covid. The last piece of the puzzle that proves that this was an attempted communist takeover is the call to defund the police.
Everything we have witnessed in the last few months is textbook communist takeover strategy.
You’re time is almost up Ron. Better run to Israel with your wealth while you have the chance. Your tribe has not been allowed to stay in any nation where your money from debt scam ruins everyone and the USA is not going to be different. I have been involved in organizing online groups for the last few months and when the greatest depression that is coming gets going we will be out there shouting that you jews are responsible. You lose kike. For sure.
Anatoly: Since most of the deaths were frail seniors and those with underlying health conditions, that hardly has the potential to crater the world economy. If the stock market can be believed, it might even be a net benefit, as cruel as that sounds.
Mestizos may be many things, coward has never been one of them, at least on the whole. The descendants of the Aztecs and Inca, especially (not such much the Maya) are extremely tough people, good warriors in the military (in actual state-on-state confrontations) and tough gang members. They cleared out LA because they GZF, and were able to organize.
Let’s find a solution and
meatmeet in the middle…
at this point in time someone has to say this: the worldometer site was completely unknown before this scam. It contains stats I used to get at the CIA Handbook site. In Europe, it started recording many, if not most, covid deaths weeks before any excess mortality showed up. I think it was created and advertised solely for this scam, it compiles only biased stats (such as death certificates)and as such, it should not be considered. Pe ople citing it are either extremely naive or are here professionally.
Agree with this. The financial system was clearly short circuiting at the end of 2019. The big players realized that Congress would never approve another giant bailout, so what to do?
Well, a regular flu virus turned into a Chinese biological weapon. The MSM fomented a 9/11 style mass panic, and those trillions of “Coronavirus Rescue” dollars were rushed through Congress.
$ 2.9 trillion is actually a lot of money (if it was that figure). It’s $ 8800 of extra debt for every adult and child in the US (say $ 26.000 for every family) and it wasn’t a big political/media issue.
It looks like Covid-19 was a MIRV (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle), same as 9/11, intended to hit multiple targets simultaneously. If 9/11 was designed to kick start the destruction of the ME and introduce a US police state, then Covid-19 was designed to bail out Wall St. and also be the centre of a multi-front attack on China.
IMO the George Floyd phenomenon has nothing to do with any of it. Completely out of the left field, and it has all kinds of inconsistencies;
– Initial MSM silence. They didn’t know how to react.
– The MSM (through Trump and Johnson) tried and failed to continue highlighting Hong Kong riots while ignoring their own. It seriously interfered with the anti-China deployment
– The young rioters are at least 50% white and allied with the blacks. Not in any plan.
– The NWO wants government control, not street mob action. Riots were only OK in the 1960’s while they were breaking Anglo power.
– It’s taking on religious aspects (mass hysteria, kneeling, chanting, beatification) which sidelines Covid-19 and downgrades Holocaustianity.
2017-2018 flu season global deaths: 650,000, global cases: 5 million
Corona still playing catch up.
Reminder: You didn’t see anything about the flu on the news that year.
It wasn’t worth destroying the Main Street economy, but that wasn’t what it was about. It was a wealth transfer, as Shamir says.
Fauci and Neil Ferguson along with other of the prominent academic scam artists should all be put on trial for the wrecking of millions of people’s livelihoods, businesses, health and well-being. A televised show trial would be good. The untold harm done by all the incompetents and frauds has to be answered for. Who’s going to answer for all this?
The Red Guard have been unleashed and are on a reign of intimidation and terror. Right now they’ve got everyone intimidated. Things like this usually end up with it devouring its own. Sooner or later they have to be curbed or reigned in by those who unleashed them lest all is ruined and there’s nothing left to take over. The fightback has to start sometime somewhere. From where will it begin? The commanding heights of media and corporate America are ‘all in’ with the program so it seems we’re in for a hard slog ahead. They have a playbook and one can see it all being played out.
You would think but remember the decision to disband the Iraqi army? Short wars don’t make as much money either. Most negro worshippers don’t live in reaity and are convinced that they know everything. The men are known to lop their own penis off and that tells you alot.
“I do not associate myself with either of them”
Hilarious, and delusional. They are the only people you associate with.
The prize here should go to which writers at UNZ, including Ron Unz and utu, have been more ridiculously off-base and wrong in their hysterical predictions and analysis.
And the Chosen Tribe played this one beautifully-THaguen-.They provoked WARS in Africa, Syria, Somalia, then they pushed a mass exodus to Europe, USA, Canada, the they demanded Open borders, and invented a Pandemia, that wiped the global economy, then they used the death of convicted robber, drug dealer to bring the Blacks to protest whom are still slaves to the tribe that invented slavery.. ,and the tribe collected about another $20trillions, hide the Obama treasonous mafia ,riots looting killings and The American people cowed into submission ..Trump is finished…..a Reality invented- fabricated…now its time to wake up long lines, E-economy- higher prices in foods, power,water,medicines etc. FACTS do not define Reality…The TRibe defines reality…DEM Blue states are the real racists…
I was listening to a podcast interview many years ago, do not remember much but the guest was saying that after WW2, the Americans did a lot of weird things in Japan. Putting Korean businessmen in charge of a lot of things, something of the sort. I do not remember much.
Even the Mafia in Italy are not doing much to protect Italy from the invaders. Seems like the Mafia of Hollywood and Godfather are not the Mafia of reality. The IRA is mum about invaders in Rep of Ireland. They seem like a NWO scam too.
One of the most depressing aspects of the current lunacy is that sports, which for me have always been a refuge from the insanity/inanity of the political discourse and pop culture, have now become a very ‘woke’ little corner of that culture. It hasn’t been possible to turn on sports talk radio the last couple weeks without getting a sermon on racism.
Even more depressing is a new ad by Jim Rome, a sports talking head who once had a reputation as being kind of edgy and irreverent (probably the term ‘asshole’ describes his schtick a little more precisely, but anyway sort of self-presenting as a bad boy). In the ad he announces that “the new normal is facial coverings,” and then peddles a snazzy new model made from three cloths.
Goodbye U.S. It’s been real.
These dumb anti White leftards are full of hate, confusion, contradictions and stupidity. The “Blame YT” mental disease does that to you.
Is it true that George Floyd’s middle name is Auschwitz?
Which site would you recommend for following Covid-19 stats and by how much does that data differ from worldometer?
The Mafia and other criminal organisations are using the immigrants for low level crime instead of protecting their communities from them. And once the immigrant communities grow big enough their own crime gangs become powerful enough to rival the local ones who tend to move up into more legal business activities.
Here’s an interesting article about taking the knee now that the mask nonsense is coming to an end:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/06/taking-a-knee.html
I used to think the riots and COVID 19 were part of the same scam, but I’m now thinking along the lines of Miro23 that they are two separate scams, by different NWO factions. The riots undercut the lockdown by demonstrating that there was no threat of large gatherings.
There are at least a dozen causes of death that claim more people globally than COVID-19. So you’ve got to be a real pussy, either personally or in your worldview, to be wringing your hands about this, especially now after the whole thing has fallen flat.
And this is apart from the enormous surplus of humanity under which we’re all groaning. The same statistical wizards who tell us that their <1% poor granny fatality rate is a frightful apocalypse are the often the same warning us about automation and redundancy. Such humanism! Every soul matters. Death is immoral.
Blah.
“– The young rioters are at least 50% white and allied with the blacks. Not in any plan….”
Yes indeed. I am right here in good ole Frankford – Philly. The youth are not to be toyed with here. It’s not about GF- that’s just a terrible happenstance that youth (locked down in their houses like criminals/prior to this gutted by the education and health insurance scams) have used as a rallying flag to bloody the nose of their oppressors and their boujie enablers. I’m looking at you Wall st bandits and the scum bag politicians who are the idiot puppets of the donor class.
Everything, l mean everything is boarded up here. I imagine the days surrounding July 4th are going to be a problem. Use your imagination.
To all the geniuses- who from the safety of their over- taxed white refugee camps cast aspersions on Philly- Remember,
this is a MAJOR port. All of your fresh comestibles arrive here from central and South America during the winter plus all the productive goods that the multitude of empty factories here and in Camden no longer produce.
Your financial services economy is a fraud. Ditto your fake markets, news services and lying puppet govt. This city is locked down tighter than a clams ass with lockjaw. Quit your virtue signaling on behalf of the police. They are only in business to make merchandise out of YOU- through ticketing, taxes and etc., ad infinitum.
Help give your working-class kids a real Fourth of July they can remember, not some vestigial document that the cowed populace visits in a museum.