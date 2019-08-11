The Conflict in Kashmir

Daring Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has killed a sacred cow, called Article 370 of the Constitution, enshrining the autonomy of Kashmir. The consequences could be dire, including the fourth India-Pakistan war, but not necessarily so. It could also be a successful scheme. Apparently, Narendra Modi had been encouraged by his success in recent elections, by his decent relations with the three powerful men of our age, Trump, Putin and Netanyahu; and by the rearmament and modernisation of India’s armed forces. So he decided to go for the root of the age-long Kashmir problem, instead of treating its symptoms, and terminate the special status altogether, giving the people of Kashmir the same rights as all Indian citizens have, not more, neither less.
Kashmir, a chain of pleasant green mountain valleys, was the most cherished patrimony of the Great Mughals, who embellished it with palaces and gardens. Here the Muslims and Hindus have lived together in peace and harmony. A blessed country, if there ever was one, Kashmir could flourish if this peaceful coexistence had survived. Alas, it did not. Frequent riots, separatism and imported Islamic extremism have made life difficult for everybody.
The Hindus were forced to leave Kashmir; many Muslims had left too, rather than having to serve the firebrand insurgents. Their empty, ruined or burned down houses still stick out in Srinagar and elsewhere, though many of the properties were sold for a song during the insurgency.
Ceaseless meddling of Pakistan and political Islamists who refused to accept the results of the Partition is the main reason why Kashmir is in trouble. The majority of Kashmiris are Muslims and were Muslims in 1947, but they did not want to join the newly formed Pakistan. The Islamist textbooks claim that the Hindu Maharaja of Kashmir decided to accede to India against the wishes of the population; however this is propaganda, not a fact. The people of Kashmir were not very fervent Muslims; the idea of living separately in a purely Muslim state did not appeal to them. Ethnically and linguistically they are related to local Hindus, they share the same family names and the ancestry. They wanted to be independent, but facing Pakistani invasion, they preferred to join pluralist India.
There is a big difference between the Muslims who are native converts, and those who came to a foreign land as Muslim invaders. The first kind is flexible and absorbable; the second kind is hard and fervent.
The Muslims of Indian Kashmir are mainly of the first kind; the Muslims of the Western Kashmir are mainly of the second kind. They are descendants of the invaders who came from Afghanistan. They were enthusiastic about Pakistan, and joined it. Now they live in Azad Kashmir, the Pakistani part of the old princely state.
The Partition was bad, but bearable. It followed some logic. But Pakistan was not satisfied with the results of the war: their raison d’être was to gather all the Muslims of the subcontinent in one purely Muslim state.
That’s a common problem of states based on a principle instead of ad hoc tradition. They want to “liberate” other lands that fit their idea. Thus, the young US had tried to “liberate” Canada from the British colonial rule in 1812; independent Chechnya had tried to “liberate” neighbouring Dagestan in 1999; Russians had tried to “liberate” Slavs of the Balkans from the Ottoman rule. Eventually, they all had to adjust their sights or perish.
Pakistan should also get used to it and back off its claim for all the Muslims of former British India. They clearly and demonstrably failed: two hundred million Muslims live in India; one hundred sixty million live in Bangladesh, and only one hundred eighty million in Pakistan. But they still keep trying to get Kashmir, as this cause is used to mobilise unhappy dwellers of Pakistan. Their population grew five-fold since the Partition, and this fast growth smothered their chances to make a decent living. That’s why they need a cause to rally people around.
Cancellation of the special status makes a lot of sense. Since the Partition, the religious fanatics and ethno-nationalists of the hardest kind came to the top and stayed there. A few prominent local families treated the state as their fief. A lot of nepotism, no democracy, no social lifts. The autonomy miserably failed to satisfy the people. Opening the state up could improve the Kashmiris’ lot.
The main objection to Modi’s move had been demographic, something that the US whites, and the Europeans can understand and sympathise with. Article 370 forbade non-Kashmiris from buying houses or lands and settling in Kashmir. With the cancellation of 370, Indians might migrate into Kashmir, and they might replace the Muslims, said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The removal of special status would allow India to change the demographic make-up of the Muslim-majority state.”
That’s awful! Wait! Isn’t it the dreadful Great Replacement Theory, the one that had “inspired alt-right killers the world over”, in words of a nice Jewish girl, Rosa Schwartzburg, an MA in Gender Studies and an expert on white supremacist conspiracy theories? Or it is only American whites and Europeans who are not allowed to dread the change of the demographic make-up?
It seems, the Islamists object to the changes of the demographic make-up when the Muslims are in majority, and consider such changes desirable when they are in minority. Kashmir is the place where this asymmetric approach is most obvious.
It is almost forgotten that the Muslim predominance in Indian Kashmir had been achieved by expulsion of the native non-Muslims, the Kashmiri Pandits, an expulsion as violent and unjustifiable as Palestinian Nakba.
At first, there was a Hindu-Muslim conflagration that resulted in the Partition. Still, the Hindu refugees quickly came back to the Valley after the battles were over. Peace had returned, but not for long. The American meddling in Afghanistan in 1970s-80s had undermined Kashmir’s stability. Zbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter’s own John Bolton, advised his well-meaning but inept president to encourage the Islamist insurgency in order to embroil the Russians in the fire of guerrilla war in neighbouring Afghanistan. Pakistan was the main springboard of the war: the mujahidin of Osama bin Laden’s ilk attacked the Russians and the then Kabul government from their safe bases in Pakistan. After slaughtering shameless female teachers and social workers, the Islamic jihadis would return to Pakistan, under protection of the ISI. Sparks of the insurgency ignited a fire in Kashmir, and soon the villages and towns were engulfed by fratricidal struggle.
As the Russians withdrew from Afghanistan, and the US Islamist allies took over and slaughtered those who behaved un-Islamic way. After the takeover, they took the torch of Jihad to Indian Kashmir.
“The events of 19 January 1990 were particularly vicious. On that day, mosques issued declarations that the Kashmiri Pandits were Kaffirs and that their males had to leave Kashmir, convert to Islam or be killed. Those who chose to depart were told to leave their women behind”, says Wikipedia, quoting an Indian source. That was just a conclusive strike for the long campaign of ethnic cleansing in Indian Kashmir, where non-Muslims were expelled by the Islamists. It happened under Congress rule, which probably explains why the party of Nehru and Gandhi had been voted out so definitely.
Since then, moderate or lapsed Muslims had been increasingly moving elsewhere, within India and abroad, while Kashmir, protected by 370, and heavily influenced by neighbouring Pakistan, had been ruled by their traditional established seven families and the Muslim priests (ulema). Autonomy didn’t led to democracy, other way around.
It is very annoying that some Kashmir partisans claim that Kashmir case is similar to that of Palestine. Here is occupation, they say, and there is occupation. There is absolutely no similarity between Kashmir and Palestine. Kashmir is a part of India; Indian Kashmiris have all rights of Indian citizens, they can move freely in all India; they have Indian passports. This is not the case of Palestine: Palestinians in Palestinian territories have no Israeli citizenship, have no right to move freely or to settle even on their own land. They may not dig a well or fly out of Israeli airport. A Kashmiri has it as good as any Indian, while nobody claims that a Palestinian has it as good as an Israeli Jew. The Indian army in Kashmir protects Kashmiris from jihadis; the Israeli army in Palestine fights Palestinians for the benefit of Jews.
Still, the cause of Kashmir has many supporters in our circles in the West. We became used to defending Muslims when they are attacked by the Empire; this habit is hard to kick. Even such good journalists as Pepe Escobar keep comparing the Modi’s move with Israeli actions in Palestine. Life is more complicated than a comic strip. Islamist insurgency is hell for ordinary Muslims first of all, as we learned in Syria. They are more likely to intimidate a Muslim who does not frequent a mosque than to upset a Jew. And the Muslims, being usually a nice lot, are easily manipulated by their fanatic coreligionists.
There is no simple formula suitable for all situations, but the elimination of Islamic Chechnya by Putin in 2000 has definitely been good for the Chechens. China fights to undo the Islamist scourge within their Uygur community, and that will be certainly good for the Uygur people. President Assad is trying to rid his country of the assorted jihadis, in the interests of Syria’s heterogenic population.
On the other hand, Islamic Taliban does a good job fighting NATO occupation and drug lords in Afghanistan; HAMAS valiantly defends Gaza in teeth of Jewish aggression; Hezbollah fighters keep Lebanese sovereignty and Syrian integrity; Islamic Republic of Iran is the sturdy pivot of the Axis of Resistance. I’ll repeat: there is no simple formula suitable for all situations.
However, if Modi’s act will work out, Russia and China could take it as a model for themselves. There are too many ethnic autonomy areas in these two giant states, and each of them is a petard waiting for the Western miner to explode. China had to suppress the Tibetan autonomy; perhaps the autonomy of Hong Kong and Xinjiang will be next in line. Russia is now in the process of cleaning its exceedingly corrupt autonomous Dagestan.
In Western Europe, too, ethnic autonomy is a way to trouble. Spanish Catalonia has autonomy and it’s dissatisfied, rebellious and separatist. French Catalonia has no autonomy and doing fine; no separatism at all. The reason is simple: ethnic autonomous areas produce native leadership that will forever play on nationalist feelings. This form of organisation is old-fashioned and out-dated, unsuitable in our age.
Some Western activists ingeniously argue that their support for Muslim Kashmir is not a case of Muslims vs. Hindu at all; rather, the case of natives vs. foreigners, and Indians are foreign to Kashmir. Let us disregard for a while that the same activists are usually strongly opinionated against what they call ‘nativism’ in Europe and the US. If they sincerely believe in what they preach, they should pay attention to the Pakistani Kashmir. Everything they are afraid of regarding Indian Kashmir, already had happened in Pakistani Kashmir, where the Muslim Kashmiris had lost their positions under Muslim rule.
After the Partition, the old princely state of Kashmir had been split into Pakistani and Indian parts, approximately of equal size. The fate Imran Khan fears will befell the Kashmiris under Indian rule had already become the fate of Pakistan’s Kashmiris. They became a minority in their land. The majority in Azad Kashmir are Punjabis who moved in from elsewhere in Pakistan. The second largest tribe migrated from Pashtun areas. The Kashmiris are now ninth or tenth community by size in the pecking order in their ancestral land.
In Indian Kashmir, there is large presence of the army fighting the Pakistan-supplied insurgency and protecting peaceful Kashmiris. In Pakistani Kashmir, there is no need for army, as the ethnic replacement had been completed. As for autonomy, the Pakistani Kashmir has none, but in name. From every point of view, India treated Kashmiris much better than Pakistan.
There is absolutely no reason to accept Pakistani claims. What they did to Kashmiris is worse than whatever could be done by India’s Modi. Saying all that, it is still premature to predict what will come out of Modi’s move. Meanwhile he plays safe. There are many troops; internet had been cut off; public gatherings forbidden. Pakistan is not rushing into war; they have no money for a new war. Probably they will apply to India their usual strategy of “death by thousand cuts”. Much depends on the people of Indian Kashmir. They can have a brilliant future on a par with their magnificent past, but they should reject Pakistani incitement and embrace their Indian brethren, as their grandparents did in the stormy 1947.
Read also http://www.israelshamir.net/English/Eng39.htm – a report of my travel to Kashmir a few years ago.
And to Ladakh: http://www.unz.com/ishamir/buddhas-nativity-in-ladakh/
Be sensitive and do not use the analogy of killing cows in a article about Hindus.
This article is bunch of BS. India is a shithole and is oppressing Kashmir. There is even a law in India occupied Kashmir that allows the killing of Kashmiris no question ask. The law is called AFSPA (Armed Force Special Power Act).
Free Kashmir from the shithole India.
“Here the Muslims and Hindus had lived in peace and harmony”.
WTF???? I cry bullsh** on that! When have Muslims EVER lived in peace or harmony with non-Muslims?
Jean Monnet, who more than anyone can be regarded as the founder of the European Union, said in his book, “Memoirs”, that he was aiming to build the USE (United States of Europe). This would be equivalent to the USA and function much the same way.
Until recently, his project has been a continuous (suitable in our age?) process of removing national boundaries and centralizing power at a EU government level, with the introduction of community laws, a single currency etc. In this context, national identity and national histories are “bad” (and somewhat correctly) are viewed as likely to lead to the type of endless European conflicts that culminated in WW1 and WW2. Monet saw the EU as more of a project of political reconciliation than an economic one (particularly between France and Germany).
That the EU has been hijacked by Zio-Globalists and Cultural Bolsheviks is a separate issue and nothing different from the United States.
Ethnic autonomous areas (usually countries) produce native leadership that will forever play on nationalist feelings because these feeling are real. For example, you can explain all you like to ethnic Chinese and Indians that they are global citizens and part of a Coca Cola advert, but they’re still going to regard themselves as ethnic Chinese and Indians with their respective interests and attachment to their respective homelands.
Realistically, the best that can probably be done, is to accept the realities of race, history and territory and (for example in the EU) link independent and sovereign countries within a loose European Confederation. This would have some historic and ethnic validity to the extent that Europe isn’t Arabic or Asiatic and European states developed from their tribal pasts through their common experience of Christendom. And a looser European Confederation could usefully accommodate Russia and the Ukraine.
Israel Shamir, calling you out for a Kashmir dispute origins, history and modern day debate. On Facebook, since I see you active there.
You’ve posted either irrelevant bullshit only internet edgelords care about or downright falsehoods and lies.
Myths I have the sources to debunk each and every one of:
1) Pakistan is a Western ally and India isn’t
2) India-Israeli ties are only a creation of Modi and don’t totally go to the 1950s and 60s
3) Pakistan’s GCC ties made it a partisan player in Mideast politics (reality: it has no role there)
4) Pakistan started violence in Kashmir in 1947 (again, got the old historical sources for Indo-Dogra communal slaughters of Muslims there
5) Indian occupied Kashmir was peaceful until ‘Pakistan-sent’ ‘terrorists’ ruined it
Shamir, show up on FB for the debate. So more people can see me rip your bullshit to shreds.
Guys, follow Israel’s Facebook closely. I’m commenting there and am gonna dismantle every bit of Hindutvadi Indian propaganda this guy’s just peddled.
Open debate challenge, Israel. Let’s see what you got.
>>>>BULLSHIT<<<<<
Pakistan did NOT initiate first hostilities in the Princely State of Kashmir (hope u know what that means) in 1947. And please excuse the occasional capslock for emphasis 🙂
https://scroll.in/article/811468/the-killing-fields-of-jammu-when-it-was-muslims-who-were-eliminated
India in violation of a number of pacts the Princely State of Kashmir (Hindu Maharaja, 70% Muslim population) had with Pakistan that he wouldnt bring Indian forces into the state whilst he decided the accession process), was helping the Dogra Prince carry out a huge massacre in Jammu of Kashmir where 237 000 Muslims were killed. with Indian assistance in the form of RSS paramilitaries and active troops from India's state of Patiala.
THIS PREDATES THE MUCH TALKED ABOUT PAKISTANI 'TRIBAL INVASION' OF 22 OCTOBER BY AT THE VERY MINIMUM 5 DAYS, TO WHICH THE 'OFFICIAL' INDIAN ARMY INTERVENTION OF 27 OCTOBER IS TOUTED AS A RESPONSE.
As for the ‘evil insurgents committed crimes against innocent Kashmiri Hindu Pandits’ narrative, used by India’s resurgent Hindutvadi movement of the era to justify all manner of vile pogroms against Indian Muslims and even the destruction of the Babri Masjid of India in 1992:
‘During the armed rebellion of 1989, many Kashmiris who were believed to be supporting Indian rule in Kashmir were selectively killed. Several Kashmiri Pandits were also killed, mostly on allegations of being informers of the government. A community that was comfortable with the Indian rule couldn’t cope up with the uprising freedom wave that swept the entire Kashmir valley.
The first militant attack was on a Muslim police officer, Ali Muhammad Watali. The first militancy related civilian killing was also of a Muslim, Muhammad Yusuf Halwai, on 21 August 1989. He was an activist of National Conference. Mir Mustafa, a former legislator, was kidnapped and killed on 21 March 1990. Professor Mushir-ul-Haq, VC of the University of Kashmir and his Private Secretary, Abdul Gani, were kidnapped and killed on 6 April 1990. Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq was gunned down on 21 May, 1990. On 23 December 1990, senior politician Maulana Mohammad Sayeed Masoodi was gunned down. Some Kashmiri Pandits like Tika Lal Tapiloo of BJP, Neel Kant Ganjoo – a sessions judge who ordered the hanging of Maqbool Bhat, Lassa Koul – Director of Doordarshan Srinagar and Pushkar Nath – Assistant Director in the State Information Department — were also killed.
All these killings were political rather than communal in nature. The first militancy related abduction was also of a Muslim Kashmiri woman, Rubaiya Sayeed, who was later released in exchange of five jailed rebels.’
‘A Kashmiri Pandit, K. L. Koul wrote in The Daily Alsafa (18/9/1990) :
“Pandits were told that the government has plans of killing about one lakh Kashmiri Muslims in order to overcome the uprising against India. They were assured that once the proposed massacre in Kashmir was completed and the movement curbed, they would be sent back to the valley. My community now understands that it was a very crude way of painting the mass uprising against India as nothing but a communal flare up. The Indian government tried to fool the world by depicting the uprising as a handiwork of Muslim Fundamentalists who had turned against non-Muslims and had thrown them out of their homes. I know my community has lost the affection, love, respect and goodwill of Kashmiri Muslims for having betrayed them. I feel ashamed to admit that my community has stabbed the Muslims in the back. This all happened at the instance of Jagmohan. Some self-styled Pandit leaders exploited the situation and Pandits became refugees in their own land.”’
Source: https://lostkashmirihistory.com/exposing-the-kp-exodus/
Excerpts from ‘Kashmir: Exposing the myth behind the narrative’ by Khalid Bashir Ahmed. Top historical source material, quotes and all in all sound info.
‘There is no simple formula suitable for all situations,’ that is true. And the tragedy of Kashmir could become a tragedy not just for the region but for the whole world. Great power rivalries are frequently fought out in local conflicts. Pakistan and India are nuclear adversaries, but their dispute also serves the interests of other nuclear powers. World war three could start as the consequence of a nuclear exchange between the two states. Or a nuclear exchange between them could be a consequence of nuclear war starting elsewhere.
https://www.ghostsofhistory.wordpress.com/
I see a surprising number of people defending Pakistan. But it is true that the Pakistani ISI has links to terrorism and 9/11. The US should have extradited these turncoats and brought them here for trial, rather than wasting its time waterboarding Osama bin Laden’s cook and chauffeur.
No mention here of the Nehrus, whose extensive land holdings in Kashmir were the main, if not the sole, reason India’s Nehru-run government chose to ignore precedent and informal legal agreements and annex Muslim Kashmir to India. This article is such a farrago of Indian propaganda, recycled lies, and totally novel bullshit pulled out from God knows where, that I’m surprised if anyone with the least knowledge of the Kashmir situation would pay any attention to it or bother reading past the first few paragraphs.
The fact is that Sri Modi is a race-pandering bully cut from the same cloth as Netanyahu. Modi is willing to risk nuclear war to satisfy his loony cow-worshipping base. He may wind up getting more than he bargained for and there’s little that Trump, Putin or Netanyahu can do to prevent a potential catastrophe. Those three leaders have lost all credence with Pakistan’s rulers.
Pakistan fought and destroyed South Asia’s largest actual terrorist group, the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP, not to be confused with Afghan Taliban). Repeated military operations along the mostly pourous Pak-Afghan border in terrain similar to where NATO and its puppet Kabul army next door stands hopeless vs Afghan insurgents.
As for Israel Shamir’s weak propaganda, I believe I’ve dismantled it well enough. ‘Islamist history books’ lol? British/Indo history books more like it and they all damn India’s long occupation and its crimes.
Gentlemen, I am not a big fan of Wikipedia; I wrote extensively against it. However, it contains received historical tradition. It says “At the time of the British withdrawal from India, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the state, preferred to become independent and remain neutral between the successor dominions of India and Pakistan.[3] However, an uprising in the western districts of the State followed by an attack by raiders from the neighbouring Northwest Frontier Province, supported by Pakistan, put an end to his plans for independence. On 26 October 1947, the Maharaja signed the Instrument of Accession joining the Dominion of India in return for military aid.[4]
In other words, if Pakistan would not support the invasion of Kashmir, it would be independent. But Pakis didn’t want Kashmir to be independent. They wanted it to themselves.
What’s wrong with you, DB Cooper? You haven’t been sleeping well, perhaps?
This is a very interesting take on the issue
And Shamir is correct in pointing to the fact that these local, ethnic-bqsed autonomies have so far been a source of friction and trouble.
“On 26 October 1947, the Maharaja signed the Instrument of Accession joining the Dominion of India in return for military aid.[4]”
This is what has been alleged by India. But trouble is no one has ever seen that Instrument of Accession and India has said it has lost it. Knowing the BS artistry of Indians, I won’t give any credence to this allegation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Instrument_of_Accession_(Jammu_and_Kashmir)
Please check this out.
http://www.mofa.gov.pk/documents/related/Myth.pdf
By the way Kashmir is hardly the only land grab of India. It is the actually the first. Here is a selected list of India land grabs since August 1947. You won’t read about this in the MSM. Welcome to unz.com.
1947 Annexation of Kashmir:
http://www.counterpunch.org/2015/02/06/indias-shame/
http://thediplomat.com/2015/08/kashmirs-young-rebels/
1949 Annexation of Manipur:
http://www.tehelka.com/manipurs-merger-with-india-was-a-forced-annexation/
http://www.passblue.com/2017/09/05/in-lush-manipur-women-work-for-peace-as-militarization-marches-on/
1949 Annexation of Tripura:
http://www.crescent-online.net/2009/09/the-myths-of-one-nation-and-one-hinduism-in-india-zawahir-siddique-2316-articles.html
1951 Annexation of South Tibet:
http://kanglaonline.com/2011/06/khathing-the-taking-of-tawang/
http://www.mainstreamweekly.net/article2582.html
http://chasfreeman.net/india-pakistan-and-china/
1954 Annexation of Nagaland:
http://morungexpress.com/desire-nagas-live-separate-nation-deserved/
http://nagalandmusings.blogspot.com/2013/01/indias-untold-genocide-of-nagas.html
1954 Attempt annexation of Sikkim and Bhutan (Failed):
http://redbarricade.blogspot.hk/2013/01/twisted-truth.html
1961 Annexation of Goa:
http://www.ruleoflaw.org.au/the-annexation-of-goa/
http://www.historytoday.com/richard-cavendish/goa-falls-indian-troops
http://goa-invasion-1961.blogspot.in/2013/09/india-pirated-goa-china-is-regaining_16.html
1962 Annexation of Kalapani, Nepal:
http://www.eurasiareview.com/07032012-indian-hegemony-in-nepal-oped/
http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-1239348
http://www.sharnoffsglobalviews.com/land-disputes-116/
1962 Aggression against China:
http://gregoryclark.net/redif.html
http://asiapacific.anu.edu.au/news-events/podcasts/renewed-tension-indiachina-border-whos-blame
1971 Annexation of Turtuk, Pakistan:
http://www.openthemagazine.com/article/nation/suddenly-indian
1972 Annexation of Tin Bigha, Bangladesh:
http://www.dhakatribune.com/op-ed/2014/feb/20/killing-fields
1975 Annexation of Sikkim (the whole country):
http://nepalitimes.com/issue/35/Nation/9621#.UohjPHQo6LA
http://www.passblue.com/2015/07/22/a-small-himalayan-kingdom-remembers-its-lost-independence/
http://asia.nikkei.com/Politics-Economy/International-Relations/Indian-hegemonism-drags-Himalayan-kingdom-into-oblivion
http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/annexation-of-sikkim-by-india-was-not-legal-wangchuk-namgyal/1/391498.html
1983 (Aborted) Attempted invasion of Mauritius:
http://thediplomat.com/2013/03/when-india-almost-invaded-mauritius/
1987 Invasion of Sri Lanka
http://www.asiantribune.com/node/63316
1990 (Failed) First Attempted annexation of Bhutan:
http://www.nytimes.com/1990/10/07/world/india-based-groups-seek-to-disrupt-bhutan.html
2006 Annexation of Duars, Bhutan:
http://wangchasangey.blogspot.in/2015/11/different-kind-of-anxieties-on.html#comment-form
2013 Annexation of Moreh, Myanmar:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/nehginpao-kipgen/easing-indiamyanmar-borde_b_4633040.html
2017 Aggression against China:
http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/07/06/sikkim-stand-off-china-india-collide-himalayas/
http://www.scmp.com/week-asia/geopolitics/article/2102555/indias-china-war-round-two
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/07/11/china-india-standoff-modi-has-bitten-off-more-than-he-can-chew/
2017 (Failed) Second Attempted annexation of Bhutan:
http://wangchasangey.blogspot.com/2017/08/the-strategy-behind-india-doklam.html
http://www.scmp.com/comment/insight-opinion/article/2106709/india-must-find-face-saving-pretext-and-withdraw-doklam
2018 (Thwarted) Attempt invasion of the Maldives
https://www.ft.com/content/332a5b1a-1155-11e8-8cb6-b9ccc4c4dbbb
https://thewire.in/223916/keep-off-maldives-yameen-government-tells-indian-military/?utm_source=alsoread
And what happened to the referndum that was supposed to take place? I am not a fan of Pakistan but in the 50,s it was India that bandoned that UN sanctioned plebescite.
Also Modi is the one who presided over the massacre of Muslims in Gujarat where more than 2000 Muslims were either burnt or hacked to death by the Hindu terrorists.
The criminal Modi was the governor.
So Israel Shamir after ignoring every one of my challenges to debate comes up with this. Brilliant. Posting nothing more than Wiki link.
The conditions for procuring the Instrument of Accession were rendered invalid when the Dogra Maharaja with full active Indian involvement 1) butchered Muslims and 2) didn’t hold any referendum and 3) lost almost his entire state writ to rebellions sparked by his tyranny.
On the Instrument myth via British historian on Kashmir Alistair Lamb (‘Islamist history books’ lol) India never could have gotten the Instrument before its troops landed in Kashmir AND India never even showed it to the UN who India itself brought in to mediate Kashmir in 1948!
http://www.mofa.gov.pk/documents/related/Myth.pdf
‘India maintains that this period of independence, the existence of which it has
never challenged effectively, came to an end on 26/27 October as the result of two pairs
of closely related transactions which we must now examine. They are:
a) an Instrument of Accession of Jammu & Kashmir to India which the Maharajah is
alleged to have signed on 26 October 1947, and;
b) the acceptance of this Instrument by the Governor-General of India, Lord
Mountbatten, on 27 October 1947; plus
c) a letter from the Maharajah to Lord Mountbatten, dated 26 October 1947, in which
Indian military aid is sought in return for accession to India (on terms stated in an
allegedly enclosed Instrument) and the appointment of Sheikh Abdullah to head an
Interim Government of the State; and
d) a letter from Lord Mountbatten to the Maharajah, dated 27 October 1947,
acknowledging the above and noting that, once the affairs of the State have been
settled and law and order is restored, “the question of the State’s accession should
be settled by a reference to the people.”
In both pairs of documents it will be noted that the date of the communication
from the Maharajah, be it the alleged Instrument of Accession or the letter to Lord
Mountbatten, is given as 26 October 1947, that is to say before the Indian troops actually
began overtly to intervene in the State’s affairs on the morning of 27 October 1947. It has
been said that Lord Mountbatten insisted on the Maharajah’s signature as a precondition
for his approval of Indian intervention in the affairs of what would otherwise be an
independent State.
The date, 26 October 1947, has hitherto been accepted as true by virtually all
observers, be they sympathetic or hostile to the Indian case. It is to be found in an official
communication by Lord Mountbatten, as Governor General of India, to M.A. Jinnah,
Governor General of Pakistan, on 1 November 1947; and it is repeated in the White paper
on Jammu & Kashmir which the Government of India laid before the Indian Parliament
in March 1948. Pakistani diplomats have never challenged it. Recent research, however,
has demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt that the date is false. This fact emerges
from the archives, and it is also quite clear from such sources as the memoirs of the Prime
Minister of Jammu & Kashmir at the time, Mehr Chand Mahajan, and the recently
published correspondence of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Indian Prime Minister. Circumstantial
accounts of the events of 26 October 1947, notably that of V.P. Menon (in his The
Integration of the Indian States, London 1956), who said he was actually present when
the Maharajah signed, are simply not true.
It is now absolutely clear that the two documents (a) the Instrument of Accession,
and (c) the letter to Lord Mountbatten, could not possibly have been signed by the
Maharajah of Jammu & Kashmir on 26 October 1947. The earliest possible time and date
for their signature would have to be the afternoon of 27 October 1947. During 26 October
1947 the Maharajah of Jammu & Kashmir was travelling by road from Srinagar to
Jammu. His Prime Minister, M.C. Mahajan, who was negotiating with the Government of
India, and the senior Indian official concerned in State matters, V.P. Menon, were still in
New Delhi where they remained overnight, and where their presence was noted by many
observers. There was no communication of any sort between New Delhi and the traveling
Maharajah. Menon and Mahajan set out by air from New Delhi to Jammu at about 10.00
a.m. on 27 October; and the Maharajah learned from them for the first time the result of
his Prime Minister’s negotiations in New Delhi in the early afternoon of that day.
The key point, of course, as has already been noted above, is that it is now obvious
that these documents could only have been signed after the overt Indian intervention in
the State of Jammu & Kashmir. When the Indian troops arrived at Srinagar air field, that
State was still independent. Any agreements favourable to India signed after such
intervention cannot escape the charge of having been produced under duress. It was, one
presumes, to escape just such a charge that the false date 26 October 1947 was assigned
to these two documents. The deliberately distorted account of that very senior Indian
official, V.P. Menon, to which reference has already been made, was no doubt executed
for the same end. Falsification of such a fundamental element as date of signature,
however, once established, can only cast grave doubt over the validity of the document as
a whole. ‘
The Joo shows his true colours.
India has killed and maimed over 70000 Kashmiris, in the last 30 years. This is on top of the massacre by the dogra “king” during the partition;
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/11/forgotten-massacre-ignited-kashmir-dispute-171106144526930.html
Indian source? Lol!
Here’s what Imran Khan had to say about the current Kashmir situation:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/08/12/imran-khan-india-run-like-nazi-germany/
sir,
ask yourself, why is it almost everywhere muslims exist there is trouble? Kashmir, Afghanistan, Yemen, Lebanon (earlier), Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Iran, Chechnya, Anatolia (much earlier with genocide), and now Malmo in Sweden….
compared with such track record, the Hindus’ live and let live attitude is almost a nirvana. may the light of the True Gospel shine upon both peoples!
There was violence on the border areas of Jammu and Punjab in RESPONSE to the ethnic cleansing on West pakistan (Hindus and sikhs went from 15% to 1%)
And that had zilch to do with the Invasion by Paki irregulars who would, incidentally have taken Srinagar if they had not taken time off for robbery, murder and raping nuns.
Well, the Indian army entered in response, kicked your stinking arses (not for the last time) and, well…
While your statements are correct, these are both strawman arguments in response to Shamir’s post.,
which documented the formation of the “new” political reality in Kashmir in 1947. You have brought up a totally different argument.
Pakistan had encouraged the non state raiders to invade Kashmir, and they occupied Azad Kashmir, whereupon a worried Maharaja asked for Indian support, no doubt to preserve his priviledge.
In return for this, he asked and received autonomy for Kashmir.
But the plebiscite was not held, as you pointed out. The Indian position, technically correct and morally suspect, was that an impartial plebiscite could not be held while Azad Kashmir was” occupied.” So the status quo continued. Power does what it can. The weak suffer .
Mod’i’s doings/or lack thereof, in Gujarat, permitting anti Muslim rioting have no direct bearing on the issue being discussed, which is repeal of Kashmir’s autonomy. Other than nationalism/religion strongly color his policies.
Very good article by Israel Shamir, reminding everybody once more of the basic realities of the Kashmir situation and the delusional misunderstandings of ignorant, dumb present-day Western “leftists” and “progressives”. Thank you!
And yet, the periods when India has been immeasurably stronger than pakistan is precisely when there has been no war clouds (1950s, 1970s).
And anyone interested can just check your supposed “invasion” of Sri Lanka to figure out just how stupid that lost is.
A lot of verbose obfuscation in that statement to hide that Kashmiri muslims
– not terrorists, militants, etc, ordinary muslims – murdered or made refugees the entire Hindu pandit population, their own neighbours.
Shame on you.
And meanwhile you forget to mention that the UN recognised Pakistan asthe aggressor in 1948 and required them to vacate occupied kashmir before any plebiscite.
What they did was to deny POK any elections or say, while settling masses of Punjabis there to skew the population.
Something they are now accusing India of trying to do in free kashmir, on true Goebbelian fashion.
Agreed. Hindu nationalists treat their own religious minorities brutally, and even their lower castes, who often convert away from Hinduism to Islam, Christianity, or even Maoism in the hopes of obtaining relief.
Yet India is called the rape capital of the world, suppresses minorities, etc
I agree here that both sides really need to back off and let the Kashmiris decide under a UN-monitored full plebiscite (both the Pakistani side and the Indian side) and both sides need to remove their militaries or drastically reduce them in the area so the vote can take place without pressure. And then they should honor what the Kashmiris want.
This vote should be allowed for anyone; Muslim, Hindu or Sikh that can show their family hails from that area before partition. Any Hindu or Sikh that was forced out of that area (or even from Pakistan) due to communal violence during partition should be allowed to return.
Unilaterally taking over Kahsmir and changing its status while enforcing a media blackout in the area does not show that India is a benign presence. We should hear what Kashmiris have to say:
And I agree that Pakistan needs to be held to standards where it cannot simply get away with things without letting the Kashmiris express themselves.
Peace.
Thank you for that link, much appreciated.
Peace.
History is irreversible. It is impossible to dispossess majority of Pak Kashmir population and expel or disenfranchise them for their parents moved in after 1947. In our world, billions moved after 1947, and it can’t be rolled back. You can’t make a plebiscite of pre-1947 population only, because if you could do it in Kashmir, why not everywhere? Make a plebiscite in Israel discounting Jews, in England discounting West Indians and Pakistanis, in France discounting Algerians… So this idea “This vote should be allowed for anyone; Muslim, Hindu or Sikh that can show their family hails from that area before partition” is not realistic. Even letting back the expellees is not easy. Just let the Pakis cease meddling, and things will sort out.
I understand that this is difficult and will cost money, but so does stationing something like 600,000 Indian soldiers in J&K.
Not to mention potential conflict between two nuclear-armed nations.
If anything, this is the time to sort it out politically since many people who were and are affected are actually alive and have legal documentation. After this generation,
Well sure, the Indians would definitely like to do it that way, but did you watch the video about the Kashmiris? Who is representing their voice? So let’s take it at face value that what Pakistan did by gobbling up part of Kashmir is wrong – OK, fine. But do two wrongs make a right? Is the solution to let them get equally shafted by the Indian government?
Again, what do the Kashmiris want? Where are the reliable voices from their side? Let’s include the Hindu and Sikh Kashmiri voices in it also, even the ones that left the area due to violence.
Again, why is the central Indian government unilaterally deciding this matter and enforcing with a massive troop increase?
Peace.
Meant to say; “After this generation, we will lose this chance to right the wrong done to the very people who are true victims and not victims by tangential association.”
So, for instance:
“Sixty-four citizens comprising Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras and Sikhs have stated that they ‘unequivocally condemn the abrogation of Article 370,’ and have made a call for ‘an immediate lifting of the state of siege’ in the Valley. …’We reiterate the fact that, we the people of Jammu & Kashmir were not consulted and no decision about our future, taken without our consent can be termed as legitimate.’”
https://www.thequint.com/news/india/kashmiri-pandits-dogras-sikhs-condemn-abrogation-article-370-jammu-and-kashmir
India happens because of the British.
A very sensible and perceptive article. The Kashmir quagmire has been exploited by too many politicians, ‘freedom fighters’.’experts’ and human rights activists for decades and they have made the situation only worse. The root of the insurrection from 1989 in the Kashmir valley (and only there, not elsewhere in the state) was the cosy if rocky alliance between the Nehru and Abdullah families which enabled Farooq Abdullah to become chief minister after the death of his father through a blatantly stolen election. The Abdullahs ran the state like a private property and publicly claimed to support union with India under special status while privately showing that they were hoping for independence and playing footsie with Pakistan. That is why they and other ‘nationalist leaders’ are so angry about abolition of Article 370 as they wanted to keep the situation unsettled and open to the prospect of secession sooner or later. That only bred uncertainty and meant that Kashmir was treated as a ghetto, By acting now the Indian Parliament (and not Modi suo motto) has taken a decision that previous Congress Governments wished to carry out but did not dare to and it has also nipped in the bud the Pakistani ploy to have President Trump ‘mediate’ on an issue of which he knows nothing. That would have been the ultimate disaster for all regional parties. Under the terms of the Shimla Agreement Pakistan committed to keep the Kashmir issue bilateral and not to bring the UN or third parties into it.
The article is almost entirely ahistorical. Shamir doesn’t know anything about Kashmir, evidenced by his recent chickening out when I challenged him to a debate.
India started the Kashmir issue. India sustains it. India is RULED by extremists.
@Bluetev ‘In response to the ethnic cleansing in West Pakistan’ nonsense. Not that there was not communal violence to both sides of the Punjab region, but you’ve exited Kashmir in this.
The first violence IN the state of Kashmir was started by the Dogras, assisted actively by the Indians and THEN Pakistan responded.
I’ve proven this with prime source material beyond a shadow of the doubt. Don’t try to change the geographical goalpost.
Talha please leave the debate to the folk that know what they’re talking about. You diaspora Pakistanis are an ignorant embarrassment to our country.
India sent the first armed forces into Kashmir in 1947 —-> FACT
India sparked the first communal fires in Kashmir in 1947 —-> FACT
Do not miss out these basic things while debating apologists for India. I’ve already made Israel Shamir look like an immense fraud on FB by having his only responses to my repeated challenges to debate to be silence or timid ‘too long didn’t read’ replies to my posting of sources to back up all I said.
And he used Wikipedia with an Indian source as his only ‘substantive’ reply in this thread. LOL.
While I would love to see a serious debate ensue between you and Mr. Shamir using more credible sources than Wikipedia (I also avoid Wikipedia as much as possible on these contentious issues), the reason I piped up is not because I have more knowledge than you on the subject, but because my viewpoint is precisely not from a “Pakistan zindabad” perspective, but rather as a US citizen and part of the international audience.
I’m not sure what I stated that’s so wrong; I would like to see what the Kashmiris (Muslim, Hindu, Sikh) think of all this and what they want for their land rather than as a football kicked between Pakistan and India. They are the third party, with the most at stake in all of this whose voice is being ignored. So I don’t know why everyone simply wants to treat their voice as if they don’t count.
Please keep posting links to informative articles, it is much appreciated m.
Peace.
I am against special rights ANYWHERE.. So I support this move. Why the heck should the few have any special rights? It seems if you belong to a certain religion or race or ethnicity you want special rights. WTF is that.. Some go so far as to suppress any debate about their suffering entitling them to special rights and stipends. US got rid of affirmative action. Time for others to do the same. This does mean it has to be done for ALL. When everyone is equal then equality will prevail, too many people using their privileges under special rights to run over others. Although I dont see the jews giving up their special privileges in Palestine, sooner or later even they will be forced to.
Don’t hold your breath. I posted the sources showing every bit of Indian Kashmir propaganda to be false.
Shamir literally didn’t challenge me at all. If he is not dishonest he won’t be holding his ridiculous, now-proven-defunct views on Kashmir.
I enjoyed reading Shamir’s piece, but it didn’t touch upon what I suspected it would. Simply put, I suspect that a non-Indian faction may played a role in India’s move, which potentially disrupts the land bridge between China and Pakistan, an essential component of China’s OBOR project. I have a hunch that Atlanticists have been prodding India into asserting its sovereignty over Kashmir’s vitally strategic location because of how it could jeopardize the corridor linking China to Pakistan.
Agree. Disband Israel
Really? Well how did it ever come to be that Muslims ended up in an indigenously Hindu land then?
Imagine my shock.
Islam itself, “extreme” or otherwise, was imported long ago and unwillingly. That’s the thing about these Abrahamic religions.
Anyway, couldn’t bother reading the rest.
The AFSPA is not a Kashmir specific law. One of the most infamous uses of it was when a Manipuri Hindu woman called Thangjam Manorama Devi was arrested, raped, and murdered by Indian paramilitary. Assam Rifles personnel on the charge of being a terrorist. If you claim the AFSPA is Kashmir or Muslim specific, you are being deliberately disingenuous.
“India sent the first armed forces into Kashmir in 1947 —-> FACT”
Actually, very far from fact. It was only when Srinagar was threatened by tribal militia supported by Pakistani regular troops that Hari Singh begged India for help. India only sent troops after compelling Singh to turn over the state.
If India had first sent troops to Kashmir, India would have all of Kashmir today.
There are faults in this article, most of all the notion that the expulsion of the Pandits (an unforgivable crime in itself) changed any demographics, because the entire Pandit community didn’t exceed some 300,000 at the most. Nor are all Kashmiri Muslims pro India by any means. But not all all Muslims in Kashmir Kashmiris. Ask a Jat or Gujjar or Bakarwal Muslim what he or she thinks of Pakistan and you might get a surprise.
In any case the idea that Pakistan cares about Kashmiri people is asinine. Pakistan gave part of their state away to China without asking them, split the remaining part they occupy in two, and in 1989 when it could have invaded and taken the state (as we, then students, were expecting it to), began its strategy of bleeding India by promoting multiple rival rebel groups instead. Pakistan cares about Kashmir, really? That’s a laugh.
Why is Israel Shamir getting involved in this debate? Does he think that as someone from outside the region he can be more objective? I myself have found that when it comes to Kashmir, Indians and Pakistanis are more heated and worse than even those Balkaners when they discuss their disputes or the Catholic and Protestant Northern Irishmen. It’s a completely hopeless endeavour to try to mediate in that dispute. Neither side will relent and it goes from the very top to the bottom of their societies. They’ll just have to fight it out or postpone to fight it out another day. Unless one day that entire subcontinent unites into some subcontinental economic and political union then maybe they could ease off a little on the conflict. After all France and Germany fought over Alsace Lorraine and both are now in the EU.
Hi and thank you for this analogy. I am muslim from South Africa -6th generation born here in this country, and I have very similar thoughts to yours. while I disagree with some of your thouhgts, on the whole I agree on most points.
Kashmir is valuable to Pakistan for the water rights in terms of geopolitics.
Kashmir will be assimimalted by India as Pakistan has no way of wining a war.
Unless, India allows a referendum on the independence of India – no way this is going to happen. All major powers do not allow this – its utter madness.
I did not know about the people of Kashmir not wanting to join Pakistan at independace, I thouhgt it was up to the King of Kashmir to decide and he chose India as the fanatics from the Pashstuns decided his mind.
In terms of human growth, Kashmir needs peace like yesterday for Eurasin development and then Brazil and India need to join the UN as permanent veto powers
I would like to hear from Muslims living in India, whose families who didn’t flee to Pakistan in 1947. Rumor has it that they were happy and comfortable till the Hindu fanatic Modi became PM. Or isn’t he a Hindu fanatic? Everything still fine for Muslims in India?
And what about the beastliness of West Pakistan as Bangla Desh fought for independence? Can some Bengali Muslims comment on Kasmir?
Pakistan is factually a failing country, overpopulated, with few resources, corroded by extremist Jihadi preachers and terrorists and falling behind in most aspects of human development, ruled by a military/feudal alliance which uses a decorative former sportsman as a front to pose as a democracy.
Pakistanis need to solve their massive internal problems (including the chronic unrest of their restive provinces of Pushtunistan and Belochistan) instead of shouting hoarse about the part of Kashmir they have not been able to conquer in 70 years. They are living in an imaginary past instead of moving ahead. Why is it that nearly all non-Muslims have left Pakistan since its creation? The area used to be almost 30% Hindu and Sikh before partition and even Shiite Muslims fear for their life in that self-styled ‘land of the pure”.
” This would have some historic and ethnic validity to the extent that Europe isn’t Arabic or Asiatic and European states developed from their tribal pasts through their common experience of Christendom. ”
How much longer, at the rate things are going, do you figure that status will be operative in Europe?
You have lost it Israel on this one.
The kashmiris are ethnically and religiously different to the vast majority of Indians, and have no desire to merge in with them, in what way are they brethren?
It’s like saying a Swede is ‘brother’ to a portugese, except that’s a much softer comparison with no meaningful religious and cultural differences that exist today.
How can we say south Indian Tamils, whose ancestors have never step foot in Kashmir are the same peoples as Kashmiris, or rather why would you?
Israel, you also gloss over, actually ignore how the kashmiris follow Indian brethren have committed plenty of rape crimes, and India proper has enough rape crimes as is known. Btw the darker south Indians are already letting their light skin fetishes cast an eye on Kashmir.
As for getting bogged down into whet is legal or what is comparable it’s just a distraction. The salient points are kashmiris want to protect their ETHNIC heritage from attack.
Then on Israel Palestine comparisons a silly red herring to prattle about differences; the point is it’s too close for comfort.
It’s ok, Pakistan can always just move to England. And English girls really don’t mind at all.
India is not necessarily one country of brown people who are all the same, more or less.
It has various identities and ethnic groups who may or may not happily fall under the Indian banner, that is if you are not one of the two hundred million dalits who are effectively non human and voiceless, or just one of the hundreds of millions living in and around the poverty line, cos they don’t matter either (Israel, want to do an article on the dalits by any chance?)
A prot is closer to a muslim than to a catholic.
The Americans should just invade Kashmir, then give it to Afghanistan. Specifically, the Pashtuns should get it as reparations for the US invasion. The Taliban and the Uyghurs will finally be able to share a border. Imagine the diversity. It will make everyone happier, especially the Chinese. And Trump would get that Nobel Peace Prize he’s always deserved.
When Indians not yet labeled Hindus but as worshippers of this or that version of 33 million Gods used to kill each other .
“In J&K, Maharaja Hari Singh Dogra was left with a decision – join his state to Muslim-majority Pakistan, to Hindu-majority India, or remain independent. As he weighed his options, Golwalkar visited the Maharaja on October 17, 1947 to pressure him to join India.
In the days and weeks before Golwalkar’s visit, the Dogra’s troops and the RSS joined hands to conduct a state-sanctioned pogrom of Muslims.
In the mountains of Jammu, Muslims constituted a smaller majority than in the Kashmir Valley to the north. In September, they were targeted for ethnic cleansing. “The Dogra state troops were at the forefront of attacks on Muslims,” writes historian Ilyas Chattha.
. “The state authorities were also reported to be issuing arms… to local volunteer organizations such as RSS.” Chattha claims, “The Maharaja of the Dogra Hindu state was complicit in the targeted violence against Kashmiri Muslims.” According to some reports, he explains, Hari Singh Dogra was “‘in person commanding all the forces’ which were ethnically cleansing the Muslims.”
“Instead of trying to prevent such killings and preserving communal peace, the Maharaja’s administration helped and even armed the communal marauders,” writes Ved Bhasin, a witness to the massacre who later became a journalist. “It was a planned genocide by the RSS activists.”
After the Maharaja agreed to accession on October 26 – barely a week after RSS chief Golwalkar’s visit – the killings continued. “In the first week of November, the Pakistan government dispatched many buses to Jammu city to transport the refugees into Sialkot,” writes Chattha.
The Dogra’s troops and RSS men “attacked the caravan and killed most of the passengers and abducted their women.”
By the end, the total number of dead was catastrophically high. Bhasin says, “There is no doubt that their number runs into several thousands.
.” Political scientist Christopher Snedden says, “Perhaps between 20,000 and 100,000 Muslims were killed.”
A 1948 report in London’s The Times alleged that “237,000 Muslims were systematically exterminated.”
However many actually died, one tragic fact stood out. “There was hardly any family in the region which escaped the horrible wrath of communal hooligans,” writes journalist Zafar Choudhary. “The events of 1947 permanently changed the way the Muslims of Jammu would live or think. A majority of them was either massacred, or pushed to the other side of the divide; many fled to save their lives thus leaving behind a terrorized and harassed minuscule minority.”
https://original.antiwar.com/pieter-j-friedrich/2019/08/07/jammu-and-kashmir-loses-special-status/
That is the backstory . 1947 riot by the king against his own people until then were unheard in the entire human history .
Ghandhi’s letters confirmed the diabolical role RSS and king played in starting maintaining and perpetrating worst riot with help of state machinery.
This will be replayed repeatedly again after 1987 by
RSS .
Last time it was organized in a massive scale was riot in
Gugrat of India ,2002 , against local Muslim on the basis of false narrative that a train with its Hindu passengers were torched and burned to ground by some Muslim .
I understand where you are coming from, and there is a certain overlap in their respective attitude to dogma – but not all muslims, or protestants.
The religious difference with Kashmir is not the only separating one, it’s an ethnic, religious, linguistic and cultural difference, I would remind Israel shamir again, how are they brethren?
The first principle to establish is difference is there, forgot the historical arguments and prattle which will unlikely
translate into much in the present.
If kashmiris were smarter they would focus on the religious one less.
After the riot in Gujrat in 2002, my suspicion of RSS being behind the rise of pro Nazi like Hinduvata at least from 1987, just have got more solidified .
Since 1987, rise of violence against Muslim and sometimes Christian have been a regular fixture on North Indian landscape . I believe RSS pressure was behind Kashmir issued from 1947
Here is an astonishing article from Hindustan Times
““But what is perhaps closest to the truth is the truly damning report of Mohinder Singh Dahiya, then assistant director of the Forensic Studies Laboratory (FSL) at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, which put paid to the theory of the coach being set afire by an angry mob, which had mysteriously collected outside the Godhra railway station. The report concluded that the coach was set afire by someone “standing in the passage of the compartment near seat number 72, using a container with a wide opening about 60 litres of inflammable liquid has been poured and then a fire has been started in the bogie.” Dahiya is a highly-qualified professional with a doctorate in forensic science and is currently the Director of the institute of forensic science and institute of behavioral science at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University,set up by the Gujarat government.
The FSL had also demonstrated by experiments that it was virtually impossible to throw inflammable liquids into the train through the open windows that are at a height of seven feet from the ground. The report also states that there was a three feet high mound running parallel to the track at a distance of 14 feet and if the fire bombers were standing on this mound and sloshing the fuel at the compartment only about 10-15% of the fuel would have got inside. Since the rest of the fuel would then have fallen outside there would have been burn damage on and near the track. This was not so.
File photographs of the burning coach show the flames raging from within and without even the external paintwork being touched.
The pictures also show rescuers trying to hose down the flames standing right alongside the burning coach. Very obviously the coach was set afire from within.
Furthermore, the train was stopped by pulling the emergency chain and that can only be from inside.”
Feb 27, 2017 20:09:43
By Mohan Guruswamy
Hindustan Times .
( google search 15 yrs after Godhra. train torch Hindustan Times )
A similar publication in the context of Syria , Hongkong or Ukraine or Venezuela or Iran would have got those countries bomber by NATO or be investigated by ICC or UN and any leader , in this case Modi, would have been put on trial.
The concern Israel shamir should be stating is impending genocide of the Kashmiri by perversely enough, a bargain shop brown skinned orange robed version of nazism, how has he missed the mark so badly here?
Indeed, am emotive subject can sometimes mask the reality.
The timing of this move was that once Pakistan globally and vocally agreed to commit to Afghanistan with the anvil of IMF, fatf etc hanging over them india could go ahead without fear of reprisal, Pakistan is distracted, so is China.
Just as we dislike Muslims and their overly zealous local converts to Islam in the West, the people of the East also do not like the local converts and certainly not the Arabs. Ever since the HAJI made up the SCHEISSE, prosperity and peace are unknown those dumbed down suckers.
Correct.
Kashmiris look quite different from our stereotypical mental images of lowland Indians.
Why is Israel Shamir getting involved in this debate? – Because it is a template for Israel (the state). Probably some Zionist advisers helped Modi to make this decision and once it gets normalized Israel will claim it as a precedence for its own actions.
Israel Shamir never abandoned his Stalinist tendencies and as he gets older he will return to his faith and his original beliefs like Zionism. This is what usually happens to Jewish apostates in old age.
Wow. What a daring article with outrageous chutzpah. Makes one wonder about claims that Shamir is a Putin agent.
China had to suppress Tibetan autonomy AFTER they invaded and enslaved Tibet!
And what evidence does he offer that the Uyghers are full of Islamist terrorists? Perhaps they too aspire to cultural autonomy after China’s brutal invasion and annexation?
And if Shamir is so enamored of ethnic cleansing, why does he continually complain about Israeli disenfranchisement of the Palestinians?
India and Pakistan fighting over Kashmir is like two bald men fighting over a comb.
Politicians the world over are rarely the brightest. Hopefully they can become friends again because in the event of a war we can expect OUR stupid politicians to fling open the door allowing a plague of Indians and Pakis into this country. As if we do not have enough !!??
Adversity and Multiculturism is supposed to be good for us and allegedly works here. Unfortunately the it does not work THERE and that is why they are HERE !
Make sense ??
may be that’s why King participated in the killings.
Mahatma Gandhi did comment on the situation in Jammu on 25 December 1947 and his remarks have found mention in volume 90 of his Collected Works: “The Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and those who had gone there from outside killed Muslims. The Maharaja of Kashmir is responsible for what is happening there…Muslim women have been dishonoured.”
“In this (intelligence) report, among other things, a reference was made to a growing Hindu agitation in Jammu province for what is called a zonal plebiscite. This idea is based on the belief that a plebiscite for the whole of Kashmir is bound to be lost and, therefore, let us save Jammu at least. You will perhaps remember that some proposal of this kind was put forward by the Maharaja some months back. it seems to me that this kind of propaganda is very harmful, indeed, for us. Whatever may happen in the future, I do not think Jammu province is running away from us. If we want Jammu province by itself and are prepared to make a present of the rest of the State to Pakistan, I have no doubt we could clinch the issue in a few days. The prize we are fighting for is the valley of Kashmir. [This is what Nehru had dug in his heels for. The consequences are for all to see to this day.]
This propaganda for a zonal plebiscite is going on in Jammu, in Delhi and elsewhere. It is carried on by what is known as the Jammu Praja Parishad. Our intelligence officer reported that this Praja Parishad is financed by the Maharaja. Further, that the large sums collected for the Dharmarth Fund, which are controlled by the Maharaja, are being spent in propaganda for him.—“
Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to Vallabhbhai Patel on 17 April 1949 (quoted in Frontline magazine)
https://scroll.in/article/811468/the-killing-fields-of-jammu-when-it-was-muslims-who-were-eliminated?fbclid=IwAR0SoEGWbI1V-BNmEhUGJuYuAPo1oU_GA3LuS6d0hh3YHJ78_arSH0UsnKg
Essentially Nehru is confirming why the and how the problem started. Facing the possible loss of Kashmir and Jammu in case of popular choice , Indian Hindu rabid fanatics known as RSS decided to strike the Muslims of Jammu ,get rid of them and take possession of Jammu at least . Nehru might have been told or he might have believed into this somewhat sanitized version of limited aims of Hindu fanatics and of activity by RSS inside Congress ( Paten was RSS supporter ) .But their motive was to grab the entire state . That version of history is heard today by Hindu RSS who assert that the aim is to have the entire peninsula from Afghanistan to Burma to Sri Lanka.
Yeah, I don’t know Mike. I thought it maybe had to do with the Russian connection since he likes to write positive stuff about Russia and Russia is India’s number one military supplier. But he also doesn’t like Israel and India is Israel’s number one military client so that’s a wash. Maybe he just wanted to chime in on a topic that is currently in the news.
I do hope India and Pakistan can hash this out, but with the full participation of all Kashmiris. We – the US – don’t need to involve ourselves at all. This can be done diplomatically (or otherwise) between the Muslim world and India.
Peace.
Shamir clearly is a Putin Parrot.
He opposes Islamic autonomy as Putin does towards the Chechens.
As an example he supports India’s takeover of Kashmir.
But he opposes Israeli disenfranchisement of the Palestinians because that threatens the stability of Putin’s client Syria.
It works here because Wall Street wants them here to destroy American labor. As Paul Craig Roberts calls it: Labor Arbitrage.
Apparently, Gorbachev thought he was a friend of Reagan, Thatcher, Kohl and everyone else. We know how it ended.
I’ll have to think about whether there is more to this parallel.
@Shamir – Maybe about Kashmir you are right. But definately not about the Uighurs. And actually it isn´t about the Uyghurs anymore either. It is about all Turkish minorities in Xinjiang. A very good Russian journalist that you personally know – Sania Burtin – has published a lenghty article about Xinjiang. You can find it on lesmedia. You know he is no hack. Please go and read it. What is happening in Xinjiang is truly terrible
With all due respect, the Indian Subcontinent has been the lands of the Hindus, just as the west has been the homelands of the Europeans of the so called, Indo-Europeans peoples, since the ancient Greeks and just because the johnnys-come-lately from the Middle East has converted those dumb asses, is no reason for the majority of South Asia to allow the theft of their sacred lands to be turned over to agent provocateurs on the permanent basis. India can and should take back what is rightfully theirs, just as the Europeans must take back the ancient lands of the Greeks, in other words, Turkey. Let Jews have the Eretz Israel and the Arabs, the only true Muslims, the deserts.
Did Israel shamir really write this article himself, or did he just attach his name to it?
Ok i’ll wade in as an Indian non-kashmiri muslim. We always felt kashmiris were racist and looked down on indians, even indian muslims. Also they are very sunni sectarian, treating shias whether kashmiri or from kargil as non-muslims. I find it funny that iran insists on championing the kashmiri cause. So the Islam bit is a sham. When it comes to Pakistan as a state caring for muslims in the subcontinent, ask any Bangladeshi who remembers the 71 war of independence how they treated the men and the women (mass rapes). The hindu right has rallied around the pm and rejoicing that muslims and pakistan have been taught a lesson. I don’t let that deflect from the fact that this might just cut the gordian knot. No more will a few kashmimi sunni muslim dominated districts in the valley hold the nation at ransom.
You are living in dream land, india is and always has been a price taker when it comes to the marketplace of ancient civilisations.This revival of hinduvata is subservient to whatever America tells you, so eventually gay pride and same sex marriages will be part of brand India, not the deep mystical well of ancient Indian Hinduism which is so ancient, so mystical that those who forgot it never seek to find it again
I used to think Shamir was a true Christian humanitarian and that is why he opposes Israeli actions against the Palestinians. But now I think he is simply a Russian nationalist who will support any policy favorable to Russia. The only difference between Shamir and Putin is that Putin is much more favorable towards Jews. Putin doesn’t feel he has to prove anything while Shamir is anxious to prove that his loyalty to Putin trumps his Jewish ethnicity.
Possibly, and it will be couched in revolutionary rhetoric:
“India now joins a proud league of nations that recognises recognises true freedom of gender identity and sexual expression…No kind of prejudice and discrimination can continue in perpetuity. Section 377 was introduced in Indian criminal law in furtherance of western notions of morality, based on Abrahamic ideologies. At the time of its introduction, limited consideration was given to a contradictory morality that existed in the subcontinent, which acknowledged and recognised homosexuality, and did not criminalise it.”
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/section-377-impact-will-be-felt-beyond-india/articleshow/65712471.cms
That land has always been this way – one of the reasons that Sufism has historically been so big in that area and even in terms of how Islam spread in various parts. There is a deep well-spring of spiritual undercurrent in India – and has always been.
Peace.
An interesting article and I enjoyed the different comments and opinions on it.
Apart from your typical Muslim mindset of pasr centuries and rabid hatred inculcated into your pea-brain by good-for-nothing desert rats, PRIDE parades are the least of the problems that East and the West are facing, the pressing issues are of the people who in the face of realities of modern world, are still pining for the golden age of afro-semites, which never was truly Islamic in nature.
What is conversion ?
Who own lands ? Who comes and becomes immigrants ?
Who decides what religion and what culture define a particular place in certain time amazing certain group of people ?
Hindus are foreigners both by genetic and by ideology . It’s as foreign as is Islam or Christianity
The religion that is indigenous is Buddhism . It has been fought to extinction by Hindu revival in 6 th century and then blamed on Muslim .
Europe has seen same changes . The original Etruscan people got slaughtered displaced and submerged by new comets who built Rome . Christianity displaced local culture and habit .
If Democracy can change to dynastic gov or feudalism to market economy or closed economy to open and nomadic life to settled life , what stops person from changing religion out of spiritual need or economic need ?
There is no need to bring the discussion to this level.
I am simply saying that this reference to an atavistic hindu era spanning from Kabul to Colombo is just a fairy tale at best from another eon, and in reality a bit of a lame attempt to equate hindu lens india with Europe as a prominent, decisive and forceful player in world history as ancient and powerful as any other – no one believes that so why mention it, any concept of hindu civilisation has been out the game for a millennia, but that’s not to say it cant be manipulated for those who hold out for it.
Really the point on pride is this; sovereign countries have control of their society’s cultural values, and don’t introduce the values of others unless there is compatibility and consensus.
I’ve not read such BS in quite some time. Seems like Israel Shamir is ghosting this piece for Modi’s best pal Bibi.
That has never happened unless you bring everybody back to Eastern Africa including yourself and start the nomadic hunter gatherer life again .
Yeah, the lower castes have it just dandy in India. LOL!
Historically India has always had the influence of passerbys from forever. It’s not a dig, it’s just simply stating that notions of Muslim impurity due to Islam vs hindu purity due to being hindu is fanciful.
In any case, when someone says they are hindu that’s not really meaningful, you also need to know what region of India, what caste, what
UN also asked India to allow free election and readmission of those who left Jammu out of rioting by RSS . India could have done his part be cause it initiated teh process of forceful merger through vandalism RSS and use of state machinery . India might have been saved by UN but it was the instigator .
Indeed. I would also like to learn more about how this move affects “The belt and road” project.
That basically applies to everyone honestly. Anyone who has done a reading of history knows that there is very little in the way of civilizations that aren’t affected by others (especially those nearby). They are digging up coins with Arabic inscription on them in Scandinavia due to the Viking trade routes. Serious isolation only happens when you have huge geographic division like that of Australia or the Americas or something.
Peace.
1857 replaced the enlightenment of India that was introduced by Raja Ram Mohan and other figures , with Hindu nationalistic exclusive racial ideology of Babkin Chandra and other Hindu academic . 1857 was to them a great opportunity of taking revenge on local Muslim for the atrocities committed by Mughal and Pathan for 500 yrs .
That 500 yrs was a joint project of both Hindu and Muslim . Kashmir was made part of India by Akbar through the military expertise of Hindu general .
But these are intellectual irritants to the Hindu upper caste .
But as 1857 gave rise to 1940, so would this post 911 world .
Surprising number of people defending Pakistan? hmm…It’s basically one guy is who swamping the comments section with aggressive, dubious stuff.
What a moronic statement to suggest that just because Kashmir had more Muslims converts living there at the time of the partition it ougt to remain so forever! Remember, at the time of the partition the British India was overwhelmingly Hindu, thus it stands to reason by the above logic that the entire subcontinent must remain Hindu forever. Islam displaced Zoroastrianism from Iran and Dharma from large tracts of India, therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising that those creeds may replace the alien ideology of a semitic tribe some day by hook or by crook. After all, they had the nefarious example of how to spread a faith by the sword.
The Muslims in this forum will muslimize, no matter what, some more primitively with broad aggressive strokes, some more subtly and while whispering “peace.”
The fact remains that wherever you have Muslim communities, you have trouble.
Even if occasionally they too may have suffered unjustly, I just can’t bring myself to care any longer. Overall their record is just too abysmal. So, let karma (sweet Hindu concept, ain’t it?) do its work.
Life is simple; if I write something that does not fit Paki vision, they immediately discover that I am a Jew, a Putin’s agent, a Mossad spy and an ignorant Modi follower. Because of this simplicity, Pakistan is what it is. I’d say: anybody who wants his land to join Pakistan has to be certified. That’s why I am sure Kashmiris would never do it unless under duress. They are not that stupid.
India accepts one set of imposed value and it does under pressure or being bribed or after seeing opportunities of aggrandizement, consolidation of explorative reactionary exclusive power in other more important areas . India also blames later the same power that imposed it and only after declaring itself as a victim .
Today Hindu elite worships Israel and US . Tomorrow they would discard Israel as they have Nazi and would blame USA for economic destruction as they have the Mughal dynasty .
There are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan, so how exactly does India “suppress minorities”?
Because Indian Hindu didn’t want to share a more democratic federal India at the time before partition That’s the reason partition became a reality . Having said thatKashmir would have gone to India according to the principle to which Indian
Hindu agreed to .
Amen!
It would be extremely difficult to distinguish between an Indian, a Bangladeshi, a Pakistani, a Maldivian and a Sri Lankan, save a very small minority, relatively speaking, who look like outsiders. I can’t tell the difference between a Hindu and a Muslim of Pakistan…can you? Arabs,on the other hand, notwithstanding their skin tone, do look different.
Yes India has abrogated article 370 but not identical article 371 that applies to non Muslim North Eastern states .
It is the reflection of the same mindset that makes
Modi or his henchmen declare that “ all
Immigrants excepting Hindu Buddha and Sikh will be deported from Assam and NE India .”
India has declared war on Muslim citizen of India . It is energized by the sad corrupt state of Saudi , UAE, Iran and by support of Israel and USA.
But this lay of the land will change and not in favor of India .
Yeah, I don’t think the Kashmiris were ever gung-ho about joining Pakistan, but that’s not the question at hand. The question at hand is what do the Kashmiris (of whatever religious background and whether in Kashmir or displaced) as a people feel about the repeal of 370 and about loss of local autonomy which was guaranteed to them. Now, if the central Indian government simply doesn’t care what they feel and is unilaterally willing to change the law without consulting them and is willing to enforce their side of things with close to 700,000 boots in the area…well then the Kashmiris have every right to protest and resist.
Peace.
That’s fine, it need not join Pakistan, they are after all their own distinct identity, utterly distinct from most of India,you avoid this angle. Then you really took some mental leaps to describe the Indian as the “bretheren” of the Kashmiri, how just how?
An inconvenient fact is that many have chosen to join Pakistan, if there was any serious pro India sentiment you wouldn’t really need 1 million or however many troops in the valley would you?
Now for someone who has built their reputation dissembling subtle propaganda and false narratives you seem to have gone awry here, so curious!
If kashmiris wanted to join india there wouldn’t actually be an issue would there? India would have a plebiscite and Pakistani Kashmir would not exist because no one would want to be there.
And if duress is coming from anywhere why is it not from the Indian occupying army?
This response,and the crude grammar (paki vision, really?)and nonsense arguments actually doesn’t sound like the Israel shamir I have previously read.
Strange comment really, dont we want muslims to be in their historical lands, rather than Europe as refugees, the invariable outcome of a conflict.
Well, it depends what part of India or Pakistan or Bangladesh you are talking about. I often can’t tell the difference between a German, a Russian or a Danish person either (or a Japanese or Chinese or Korean without further inspection) so I don’t necessarily understand the point of taking the discussion this direction. The Indian subcontinent is potentially more diverse (ethno-linguistically) than Europe.
The invasions of India were not done by Arabs for the most part, they were done by Persians or Persianized Turks or Persianized Mongols – Arabs only really went as far as Sindh.
Now if you look at the Malabar coastline, then you do have some Arab influence from the Indian Ocean trade routes – some Arab Muslims settling there from Yemen and Oman and mixing with the locals – a bit like the Maldives.
Peace.
They’re pretty chummy with other elites too:
Peace.
I think the problem is the source that is Wikipedia .
The other mistake on your part is to conflate the refutation of Indian position and action with support for Pakistan . Two can be different and India doesn’t try to keep it that way . Kashmir is not different from North Eastern Indian states who have sane secessionist tendencies and who also have same 370 article protection known as 371 .
Indian BJP is no different than what one can expects from a region ruled by ISIS and incidentally both enjoy supports from Israel USA and Saudi .
Corrections- Wouldn’t have gone to India
I never claim AFSPA is specific to Kashmir. AFSPA is used in most part of the northeast, including occupied South Tibet (so called Arunachal Pradesh). People in Kashmir and the northeast, for example Manipur definitely do not want to be part of India. India invaded and annexed their homeland shortly after its creation.
Free South Tibet, the northeast and Kashmir from the shithole India.
Come on..Modi has many faults, but he also does literally hug everyone…to show this as some sort affinity or “worship* of something or somebody is just disinformation. Chill pill.
I did not know this. Thanks.
Peace.