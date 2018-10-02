This is a discussion of some issues raised in a previous article by Ron Unz:
Back in those late Cold War days, the death toll of innocent civilians from the Bolshevik Revolution and the first two decades of the Soviet Regime was generally reckoned at running well into the tens of millions… I’ve heard that these numbers have been substantially revised downwards to perhaps as little as twenty million or so, but no matter. Although determined Soviet apologists may dispute such very large figures, they have always been part of the standard narrative history taught within the West.
Meanwhile, all historians know perfectly well that the Bolshevik leaders were overwhelmingly Jewish… a few years ago Vladimir Putin stated that Jews constituted perhaps 80-85% of the early Soviet government, an estimate fully consistent with the contemporaneous claims of Winston Churchill, Times of London correspondent Robert Wilton, and the officers of … Both of these simple facts have been widely accepted in America throughout my entire lifetime.
The Gulag
“I was given a full access to all archives, I learned everything there is about Stalin’s victims, and I prepared a complete report. However, I decided to save it for some future time. If I were to publish it, [I’d probably lose my job, there will be no more grants], my friends would drop me like a hot potato, I’d remain alone, and nobody will believe me anyway”.
This frank admission had been made in 2012 by the high authority on Communist era repressions, the founder and the chairman of the Memorial, a Russian anti-Communist NGO, Dr Arseny Roginsky. (He recently had died and had been lamented by his American supporters.) The Memorial is a designated foreign agent, in receipt of generous aid from the State Department and George Soros Foundation, and the chairman Dr Roginsky was a life-long enemy of the Soviets, a person not likely to err in the Reds’ favour.
What was this terrible truth that Dr Roginsky decided to hide? “According to my calculations, – he wrote, – in the entire Soviet period from 1918 to 1987, according to the surviving documents, it turned out that 7 million 100 thousand people were arrested by the state security agencies (the Russian equivalent of the FBI) across the country. And that includes those arrested for banditry, smuggling, counterfeiting. And for many other criminal offences.”
Before you say that seven million is also quite a lot, bear in mind that just last (2017) year, in the peacetime USA, over ten million persons had been arrested, admittedly not only by the FBI, as I couldn’t find their statistics. The Russian numbers relate to seventy years of rebellions, civil wars, the world war, cold war and over vast territory embracing the Ukraine, Central Asia, Transcaucasia, Baltic states and Russia proper.
Among those arrested by state security there were tens of thousands of Bandera fighters, far-right Ukrainian nationalists, who had fought on Nazi Germany’s side in the world war and had continued their fight well into nineteen-fifties. Over one hundred thousand of them were arrested and over 150 thousand were killed in action, here are details in Russian. The state security fought against and arrested numerous Islamic insurgents in Central Asia and in Caucasus mountains, the predecessors of al Qaeda and ISIS. The US Secret services supplied and armed the Baltic and Ukrainian rebels, while the Brits supplied the Islamic ones.
Despite these enormous difficulties, the Russian FBI (State Security) had arrested only seven million persons for seventy years; the majority of the arrested were common criminals or rebels, said Dr Roginsky and continued:
“Here is the final figure of 7 million for the whole Soviet period. What should I do with this research? The public opinion says there were 12 million arrested only for 1937-1939. I belong to this society, I live among these people, I am a part of them. I knew for sure that, first, they would not believe me. And, secondly, it would mean that everything that we were told about the figures until now is untrue. And I put all my calculations aside. For a long time. And there was no right time yet”.
The Russian (as well as the Western) public had been taught very different numbers. 40 million were killed by Stalin, said Roy Medvedev, a noted dissident; 80 million, said Antonov-Ovseenko; 100 million, said the grey cardinal of Perestroika, a close associate of Gorbachev, A. Yakovlev, and his opinion was especially important, for it was introduced as the ‘full truth and nothing but truth’ in the critical years 1987-1991. This number included “children that weren’t born, but could be born”, he added in sotto voce, learning probably from pro-life calculations of millions killed in abortion clinics. He was anyway overtaken by the assassinated opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who counted (in 2003) 150 million of Stalin’s victims, quite a lot for a country of 200 million!
After that, 7 million sounds quite a pedestrian number. Real numbers are even lower. Two best and most reliable documents regarding numbers of imprisoned and killed in Stalin’s days are (1) The Attorney General et al report to Nikita Khrushchev in 1954, saying 2.5 million were imprisoned for all Soviet period, and 600 thousand sentenced to death, and (2) Dr Victor Zemskov painstaking research, well known for its thoroughness. Zemskov had studied activities of the state security bodies from 1921 to 1954, and he discovered that in this period 650 thousand persons have been sentenced to death (not all of them were actually executed) and 2.3 million were sentenced to prison terms. That’s for 33 difficult years of Stalin’s rule. That’s all, folks.
Zemskov also provided numbers for each year. In the terrible 1937, there were 1,2 million prisoners in GULAG. Compare it with the US: in 2013, – 2,2 million adults were incarcerated in US federal and state prisons, and county jails. About 1% of adults in the U.S. resident population, 0.8% for the USSR. Additionally, in the US 4,75 million were on probation or on parole, says Wikipedia. There were fewer prisoners in Gulag than in American penitentiary system. For more careful comparison see here.
So much for the claims about terrible bloodiness of Russian history and of the Bolshevik rule! In the Soviet days, Russian population had grown at steady average 0.60% per annum, double of that in the UK and France, and much more than in post-Soviet Russia. Russian Empire entered the WWI with 160 million population; the USSR had 210 million in 1959, impossible figures if you accept the multimillion figures of Stalin’s repression.
If it is so, why does “the standard narrative history taught within the West” uses those huge numbers? The main reason is fear of communism, a very reasonable and justifiable (for rich guys) fear of losing their millions and billions. It makes sense for them to spend some of their capital persuading you that Communism is bad for you, while it is only bad for them. They lied so much and so efficiently that they convinced everybody. Even a poor American or Englishman is afraid of Communism, for the Communists will take all he has including his wife and kids, and they will send him directly to GULAG.
A few days ago, President Trump said at the UN: “Virtually everywhere, socialism or communism has been tried. It has produced suffering, corruption, and decay. Socialism’s thirst for power leads to expansion, incursion, and oppression. All nations of the world should resist socialism and the misery that it brings to everyone.” The nations of the world had laughed. Trump’s dislike of socialism is a good recommendation for it. In the same speech, he lauded two exemplary countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia. They are good for him and bad for us. ‘Socialism or communism’ are awful – for billionaires like Trump. They are wonderful for ordinary people.
The problem is, Trump and other rich guys are not going to allow you to have socialism. That’s why, after this tirade, Trump continued: “Today, we are announcing additional sanctions against [Venezuela’s] repressive regime, targeting Maduro’s inner circle and close advisers.” If you want to have socialism, you’ll get US sanctions, interventions, blockade, war. They will try to make you miserable, so you’ll regret the moment you chose socialism.
The people of Korea and Vietnam chose socialism, and the US attacked these countries and destroyed and killed millions, so even if they win, they will inherit a scorched earth and a destroyed economy. Russia was the first on the road to socialism; miraculously she made it, and she sacrificed herself in order to allow other nations to have socialism, too. Even non-socialist states like the US were forced to let their workers to get some benefits the workers of socialist states had.
American workers had miserable lives before Russia broke the way to socialism in 1917; they had it rather good while Russia was socialist; and they reverted to misery in 1991, when socialism was dismantled in Russia. All the achievements of Russian socialism – 8-hour working day, pensions, health care, protected tenancy, paid holidays, annual leave, no arbitrary sackings, – were adopted in Europe, and now are on their way out, because the rich guys won.
Naturally they lie about socialism because they do not want you to have it, or even to dream of it. This is something you should remember and memorise whenever you hear another dreadful story about the Bolsheviks.
Jews and Bolsheviks
The story of Jewish-made Bolshevik revolution (my esteemed friend Ron Unz enlarged on it in his recent pieces here and here) is another frightful story out of this arsenal of fear. A sincere and diligent researcher, Ron Unz uncovered this old hat while digging for forgotten truths. Surprise: not only truth is being hidden and forgotten; fake news are being buried by sands of time, too. This particular fib had been invented in 1920s; it was popular in 1930s; it had been forgotten to such an extent that nowadays the Communists are supposed to be antisemites in modern discourse. Here you can find a text by one Jew being angry at another Jew for undercounting Bolsheviks’ antisemitism. In 1994, Jewish author Arkady Vaksberg wrote a book entitled Stalin Against the Jews. Its fundamental thesis is that Stalin was a fanatical anti-Semite. Louis Rapoport’s Stalin’s War Against the Jews reflects the same theme. But this Jewish fantasy of Reds against Jews has its symmetric partner in the fantasy or Jews controlling the Reds. Both are false.
Did Jews join the Bolshevik party? Many did, though more Jews supported the Provisional Government of Mr Alexander Kerensky, the enemy of Bolsheviks. The Prime Minister Kerensky had an established record of supporting the Jewish causes; his government granted them full equality. The Provisional Government had appointed Jewish representatives to prominent positions from governorships to Mayors of the two Russian capitals and to the Head of the Government Office.
The main appeal of the Bolsheviks to the Russian masses: an immediate end of the War, nationalisation of factories and agrarian reform were of little importance or attraction for the Jews. The Bolsheviks’ victory was in doubt, at best, or almost improbable, so career-minded Jews didn’t rush under the Red banners.
And still, many did, for Jews are active people, and many of them supported the revolution for the best of reasons. Communism is Christianity minus God; secularised Christianity, in learned words. Better Jews are immensely attracted to Christianity, attracted to and scared of, for they are conditioned to reject Christ. Communism was a way out for them, a way to unite with people avoiding the scaring (for them) name of Christ. And neoliberal capitalism is Judaism minus God, secularised Judaism, so the worse type of Jews are being attracted by neoliberalism. Karl Marx said that [neoliberal] capitalism is weekday religion of a Jew, while Judaism is the religion of Sabbath. Capitalism Judaises the Christians, while Communism Christianised the Jews.
In the long run, it didn’t work well, for you can’t avoid God forever; He reasserts His position. But then, it was not clear, and many Russian Jews joined revolution for a good reason.
Others joined the Revolution for not-so-noble reason, seeking adventure, looking for power or just for change. It is more useful to ponder why the Revolution took them on board. Jews had no sentiments about the Old Regime, and they had little compassion for ordinary Russians. Together with the Letts, they were the mainstay of State Security: they were literate, honest, not-too-compassionate. For revolution (or any large enterprise) to succeed, you need ruthless, smart and devoted people. Jews did well as organisers, too.
They never were the leading force of the Revolution. Is it true (as Putin said and Ron Unz quoted) that Jews constituted perhaps 80-85% of the early Soviet government? No, it is not.
Here is a photo of the first Soviet government. There are 15 ministers, their ethnic origin is clearly stated. There is just one Jew – Leon Trotsky.
In 1918, a coalition government of Bolsheviks and Left Socialist-Revolutionaries was formed. You can read the full list here in Russian – there are two Jews, both from the LSR party.
If you want to become an expert, you can learn the names of all Soviet ministers from October 1917 to the end of nineteen twenties, each name is accompanied by dates of his staying in the office and by his ethnic origin. There are 62 names of most powerful Bolsheviks, among them there were 7 Jews.
Why, then, did Putin say that? Putin said that in order to get Jews off his back when they demanded a Jewish library presently in Moscow to be transferred to Brooklyn. Putin had meant that the Jews in the first Soviet government had their reasons to nationalise the library, and he does not intend to revert their decision and give it away to American Jews. It was a smart answer, factually wrong, but very convincing and flattering for Jews, as Putin-the-lawyer (by his background) would give.
So much for “reports of the overwhelmingly Jewish leadership of the Russian Bolsheviks”, as Ron Unz writes. Perhaps these reports weren’t “bigotry and paranoia”, but they were certainly grossly exaggerated in order to undermine legitimacy of the Bolsheviks. Some people view Jews with suspicion; political manipulators are aware of it, and they claim that a person they fight with is a Jew. A brief internet search will “prove” for you that Stalin and Hitler, Yeltsin and Putin, Clinton and Trump are Jews. This is true about political forces. Calling a party being under Jewish control is a sure-fire way to limit its attraction to some extent.
The anti-communists invented ZOG long before this term was applied (with better justification) to the US. It’s Mensheviks, the opposition to Bolsheviks, where the Jews were indeed numerous; and rude Stalin once suggested in jest that a good pogrom would remove the Mensheviks from the Party. In the most decisive months April to November 1917, there were very few Jews in the Party leadership, and none of them had any access to the Party’s financial affairs.
“The heavy financial support of the Bolsheviks by Jewish international bankers” is also a myth. Ron Unz discovered an old red herring of the Jewish banker Schiff funding the Bolshevik cause.
Unz had read and quoted Kenneth D. Ackerman’s 2016 book Trotsky in New York, 1917. Indeed Ackerman says that a leaked U.S. Military Intelligence report of the period, called Judaism and Bolshevism “directly made that astonishing claim”, but he also dismantles this claim.
The US MI report had been authored by Boris Brasol, the former Russian official who had prosecuted the 1913 Mendel Beilis ritual murder case in Kiev. In the US, he had become chief promoter of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, hardly an impartial observer. More to the point, his report was not based on intelligence research of any sort. The Russian émigré had no access to Bolsheviks neither to Schiff, and his claim that Schiff paid ten thousand dollars (not twenty million) to Trotsky hadn’t been substantiated.
Ackerman continues: “When Lenin and Trotsky seized power for themselves in November 1917, Schiff immediately rejected them, cut off further loans, started funding anti-Bolshevist groups, and even demanded that the Bolsheviks pay back some of the money he’d loaned Kerensky”.
While Schiff didn’t finance Trotsky, the future War Commissar (Minister of Defence) had some important Western backing. Not by the Jews, but by the Brits who used Trotsky to sabotage Bolshevik plans for separate peace with Germany. It was considered that Lenin and his people were allowed by German HQ to return to Russia in April 1917 for they constituted a pro-German faction of the Russian Social-Democrats. Trotsky and his people, on the other hand, were allowed by the Canadians, British and Americans to proceed to Russia for they were a pro-Anglo-American faction. Indeed Lenin called for immediate cease-fire and separate peace treaty with Germany, while Trotsky proposed “no war, no peace” formula and tried to disrupt negotiations with Germany, with some success.
The story of German financing was running heavy, and it was discussed and argued pro and contra for a long time. The version of Jewish financial support for the Bolsheviks had been marginal in the years following the Russian Revolution, while the contemporaries had some first-hand knowledge of events. Now, with the old generation gone, there is a time old fakes can find a new life.
Ron Unz is not alone here. In 2017, the anti-Communist Russian media also played with the idea of Jewish financial support for the Reds as the defining force behind the revolution. They could not find any evidence re Schiff, and they preferred to personify this corrupt Jewish influence in the figure of Alexander Parvus aka Israel Gelfand. Parvus is the main protagonist of Solzhenitsyn’s Lenin in Zurich, where he appears like a Mephistopheles to Lenin’s Faust.
Parvus, an adventurer and a revolutionary with an eye for profit, indeed tried to keep in touch with Lenin whom he considered, correctly, the strongest strategist of revolutionary movement. Lenin was unwilling to play ball with him, and refused to meet him when Parvus came to revolutionary Russia.
Jewish money rule the world, this is a very popular idea among Jews. Theodor Herzl, and before him, Benjamin Disraeli wrote of “terrible power of Jewish money”. Nowadays, such wealthy Jews as George Soros and Sheldon Adelson are proud of their influence upon the US politics. They surely have influence, but I doubt anybody considers this influence is a decisive and defining one. Both failed at their enterprises, Soros had been kicked out of every East European state (including Russia), Adelson preferred Marco Rubio, but Trump won anyway. In short, Jewish money can influence events, can improve the lot of politicians, scribes, media lords, but can’t define our future. Otherwise, we’d live already in the world-wide Gaza Strip. Jews are powerful, but omnipotent they aren’t.
Russian revolution had been made by Russian people, inclusive of Russian Jews, Russian Letts, Russian Poles, Russian Ukrainians, Russian Georgians and other ethnic groups. It was such a great event that it still scares the rich guys, and they still try to explain it away and convince you and themselves that Lenin won’t come back.
Ron Unz is doing an important and beneficial job for American public, as he reveals deceit in the core of the dominant narrative. Some deceits are laying too deep for him to uncover right away. Deceptions surrounding socialism lie deeper than Holocaust stories or JFK assassination. Still I hope this sincere man will keep on digging until the truth will come out.
Appendix A
Кроме большевиков в правительство входили эсеры. Слева направо:
1.Исаак Штейнберг — член партии левых эсеров. Народный комиссар юстиции с декабря 1917 г. по март 1918 г. Национальность – ЕВРЕЙ. Купеческого сословия.
2.Иван Скворцов-Степанов – настоящая фамилия Скворцов, литературный псевдоним — И. Степанов. Член партии большевиков. Народный комиссар финансов. Крестьянского сословия. Национальность – РУССКИЙ.
3.Борис Камков – член партии левых эсеров. Сын земского врача. ЕВРЕЙ.
4.Владимир Бонч-Бруевич – член партии большевиков. Управляющий делами Совета Народных Комиссаров. Национальность – ПОЛЯК. Происхождение – дворянин.
5.Владимир Евгеньевич Трутовский – член партии левых эсеров. Народный комиссар местного самоуправления с декабря 1917 г. по март 1918. Происхождение – дворянин. РУССКИЙ.
6.Александр Шляпников – член партии большевиков. Народный комиссар труда (1917—1918). Родился в семье мещан старообрядцев. РУССКИЙ.
7.Прош Прошьян (Прошян) – член партии левых эсеров. Нарком почт и телеграфа декабрь 1917 – март 1918 г. АРМЯНИН.
8.Владимир Ульянов (Ленин) – член партии большевиков. Председатель Совета Народных Комиссаров. Дворянин. РУССКИЙ.
9.Иосиф Джугашвили (Сталин) – член партии большевиков. Нарком по делам национальностей. ГРУЗИН. Из ремесленного сословия.
10.Александра Коллонта́й (урождённая — Домонтович) – член партии большевиков. Нарком государственного призрения. Первая женщина – министр в истории. Дворянка. Мать – ФИНКА, отец – РУССКИЙ.
11.Павел Дыбенко – член партии большевиков. Народный комиссар по морским делам. Родился в бедной крестьянской украинской семье. УКРАИНЕЦ.
12.Кокшарова Елизавета – член партии большевиков. С декабря 1917 г. по август 1918 г. работала в аппарате Совета Народных Комиссаров вторым секретарем. Из мещанского сословия. РУССКАЯ. 13.Подвойский Николай – член партии большевиков. Нарком по военным делам ноябрь 1917 – март 1918. Родился в семье украинского сельского священника-учителя. УКРАИНЕЦ
14.Горбунов Николай — член партии большевиков. Секретарь Совета Народных Комиссаров и личный секретарь В. И. Ленина. РУССКИЙ. Родился в семье инженера.
15.Невский Владимир (настоящая фамилия и имя — Кривобоков Феодосии Иванович) – член партии большевиков. Зам. Наркома путей сообщения. Из русской купеческой семьи. РУССКИЙ.
16. Александр Васильевич Шотман – член партии большевиков. Член президиума ВСНХ (Высший совет народного хозяйства). Родился в финской семье мастерового Обуховского завода, ФИНН шведского происхождения.
17. Георгий Чичерин – член партии большевиков. Нарком иностранных дел. Дворянин. РУССКИЙ.
Appendix B
СОСТАВ СОВНАРКОМА
1. Председатель – Владимир Ильич Ульянов (Ленин)(26.10.1917 – 21.01.1924) – великоросс
2. Наркомат внутренних дел:
Алексей Иванович Рыков (26.10. – 4.11.1917) – великоросс
Григорий Иванович Петровский (17.11.1917 – 25.03.1919) – малоросс
Феликс Эдмундович Дзержинский (30.03.1919 – 6.07.1923) – поляк
Александр Георгиевич Белобородов (7.07.1923 – 13.01.1928) – великоросс
3. Наркомат земледелия
Владимир Павлович Милютин (26.10 – 4.11.1917) – великоросс
Александр Григорьевич Шлихтер (13.11. – 24.11.1917) – обрусевший немец (отец: 1/2 немец, 1/2 казак; мать родом из украинских дворян)
Андрей Лукич Колегаев (25.11.1917 – 16.03.1918) – великоросс
Семен Пафнутьевич Середа (3.04.1918 – 10.02.1921) – малоросс
Валериан Валерианович Оболенский (Осинский)(вр. 24.03.1921 – 18.01.1922) – великоросс
Василий Григорьевич Яковенко (18.01.1922 – 7.07.1923) – великоросс
Александр Петрович Смирнов (7.07.1923 – 19.12.1928) – великоросс
4. Наркомат труда
Александр Гаврилович Шляпников (26.10.1917 - 8.10.1918) - великоросс
Василий Владимирович Шмидт (8.10.1918 – 29.11.1928) – обрусевший немец
5. а) Комитет по военно-морским делам (26.10. - 8.11.1917 ), Совет военных комиссаров (8.11. – 26.11.1917):
Владимир Александрович Антонов-Овсеенко – малоросс
Павел Ефимович Дыбенко – малоросс
Николай Васильевич Крыленко – великоросс
б) Наркомат по военным и морским делам (26.11.1917 – 20.06.1934)
Николай Ильич Подвойский (27.11.1917 – 14.03.1918) – малоросс
Лев Давидович Троцкий (Бронштейн)(14.03.1918 – 26.01.1925) – еврей
в) Наркомат по морским делам (22.02 – 17.12. 1918)
Павел Ефимович Дыбенко (22.02. – 15.03.1918) – малоросс
Лев Давидович Троцкий (Бронштейн)(6.04. – 17.12.1918) – еврей
6. а) Наркомат торговли и промышленности
Виктор Павлович Ногин (26.10. – 4.11.1917) – великоросс
Александр Гаврилович Шляпников (и.о. 4.11.1917 – 26.03.1918) – великоросс
Василий Михайлович Смирнов (и.о. 2 – 22.04.1918) – великоросс
Мечислав Генрикович Бронский (и.о. 22.04. – 9.05.1918) – поляк
Леонид Борисович Красин (14.05.1918 – 12.06.1920) – великоросс
12.06.1920 преобразован в Наркомат внешней торговли
б) Наркомат внешней торговли (1920 – 91)
Леонид Борисович Красин (12.06.1920 – 18.11.1925) – великоросс
в) Комиссия по внутренней торговле при СТО (24.12.1922 – 9.05.1924), Наркомат внутренней торговли СССР (9.05.1924 – 18.11.1925)
Андрей Матвеевич Лежава (24.12.1922 – 9.05.1924)(9.05. – 17.12.1924) – грузин
Арон Львович Шейнман (17.12.1924 – 18.11.1925) – еврей
7. Наркомат просвещения
Анатолий Васильевич Луначарский (фам. по наст. отцу – Антонов)(26.10.1917 – 12.09.1929) – великоросс
8. Наркомат финансов
Иван Иванович Скворцов-Степанов (26.10.1917 – 20.01.1918) – великоросс
Вячеслав Рудольфович Менжинский (20.01. – 28.03.1918) – поляк
Исидор Эммануилович Гуковский (2.04. – 16.08.1918) – еврей (?)
Николай Николаевич Крестинский (16.08.1918 – 10.10.1922) – малоросс
Григорий Яковлевич Сокольников (Бриллиант)(10.10.1922 – 16.01.1926) – еврей
9. Наркомат иностранных дел:
Лев Давидович Троцкий (Бронштейн)(26.10.1917 - 8.04.1918) - еврей
Георгий Васильевич Чичерин (9.04.1918 – 25.07.1930) – великоросс (мать из рода немецких дворян)
10. Наркомат юстиции
Георгий Ипполитович Ломов-Оппоков (26.10 – 9.12.1917) – великоросс
Исаак Захарович Штейнберг (9.12.1917 – 16.03.1918) – еврей
Петр Иванович Стучка (18.03. – 22.08.1918) – обрусевший латыш
Дмитрий Иванович Курский (22.08.1918 – 18.02.1928) – великоросс
11. Наркомат продовольствия
Иван Адольфович Теодорович (26.10 – 4.11.1917) – поляк
Александр Григорьевич Шлихтер (18.12.1917 – 24.02.1918) – обрусевший немец
Александр Дмитриевич Цюрупа (25.02.1918 – 12.12.1921) – малоросс
Николай Павлович Брюханов (12.12.1921 – 9.05.1924) – великоросс
12. Нарком почт и телеграфов
Николай Павлович Глебов (Авилов)(26.10 – 9.12.1917) – великоросс
Прош Перчевич Прошьян (9.12.1917 – 16.03.1918) – армянин
Вадим Николаевич Подбельский (11.04.1918 – 25.02.1920) – великоросс
Артемий Моисеевич Любович (24.03.1920 – 26.05.1921)(12.11.1927 – 14.01.1928) – еврей
Валериан Савельевич Довгалевский (26.05.1921 – 6.07.1923) – русский
Иван Никитич Смирнов (6.07.1923 – 6.10.1927) – великоросс
13. Наркомат по делам национальностей (Наркомнац) РСФСР (1917 – 23).
Иосиф Виссарионович Джугашвили (Сталин) – осетин
14. а) Наркомат по железнодорожным делам (26.10.1917 – 24.02.1918)
Марк Тимофеевич Елизаров (8.11.1917 – 7.01.1918) – русский
б) Наркомат путей сообщения (24.02.1918 – 15.03.1946)
Алексей Гаврилович Рогов (24.02. – 9.05.1918) – великоросс
Петр Алексеевич Кобозев (9.05. – 24.06.1918) – великоросс
Владимир Иванович Невский (Кривобоков)(25.07.1918 – 15.03.1919) – великоросс
Леонид Борисович Красин (30.03.1919 – 20.03.1920) – великоросс
Лев Давидович Троцкий (Бронштейн)(и.о. 20.03. – 10.12.1920) – еврей
Александр Иванович Емшанов (10.12.1920 – 14.04.1921) – великоросс
Феликс Эдмундович Дзержинский (14.04.1921 – 2.02.1924) – поляк
Ян Эрнестович Рудзутак (2.02.1924 – 11.06.1930) – латыш
15. а) Наркомат государственного призрения (8.11.1917 – 20.03.1918)
Александра Михайловна Коллонтай (30.10.1917 – 17.03.1918) – малоросска (по отцу, по матери – финка)
б) Наркомат социального обеспечения (1918 – 1991)
Александр Николаевич Винокуров (20.03.1918 – 30.06.1921) – великоросс
Николай Александрович Милютин (и.о. 14.04.1921 – 29.12.1924) – великоросс
Василий Григорьевич Яковенко (29.12.1924 – 2.10.1926) – великоросс
16. Наркомат государственных имуществ РСФСР
Владимир Александрович Карелин 9.12.1917 – 16.03.1918) – великоросс
Петр Петрович Малиновский (и.о. 18.03. – 7.04.1918) – русский
17. Наркомат местного самоуправления РСФСР
Владимир Ефимович Трутовский (19.12.1917 – 12.06.1918) – русский
18. а) Наркомат государственного контроля РСФСР
Карл Иванович Ландер (9.05.1918 – 25.03.1919) – ? (прибалтийский немец или еврей)
Иосиф Виссарионович Сталин (Джугашвили)(30.03.1919 – 7.02.1920) – осетин
б) Наркомат рабоче-крестьянской инспекции (Рабкрин) РСФСР (7.02.1920 – 34)
С 6.07.1923 объединение с Центр. контрольн. комиссией ВКП (б)
в аппарат ЦКК-РКИ.
Иосиф Виссарионович Сталин (Джугашвили)(24.02.1920 – 25.04.1922) – осетин
Александр Дмитриевич Цюрупа (25.04.1922 – 6.07.1923) – малоросс
Валериан Владимирович Куйбышев (6.07.1923 – 5.11.1926) – великоросс
19. Наркомат здравоохранения
Александр Николаевич Винокуров (пред. Совета врачебных коллегий 21.01. – 27.06.1918) – великоросс
Николай Алекандрович Семашко (11.07.1918 – 25.01.1930) – великоросс
OK, so socialism is really a great thing for 99% of the people, but Jews have hardly anything to do with it, and Communists (Stalin included) hardly killed anyone. OR – Jews are 85% (if not more) responsible for Communism, a particularly lethal form of socialism which killed hundreds of millions of people and Hitler tried to save the rest of the world from Communism but hardly killed any Jews in the process. No one can argue that the Unz.com doesn’t give you a wide range of viewpoints to choose from.
I agree with every word of this article 100%. The propaganda sufferers in the west should be aware that everything that they (think they) know about Socialism – they were told by the same (type of) people who told them that Iraq has WMD’s. In other words, the dummies in the west haven’t been told any truth about anything for a really, really long time – if ever. Propaganda is the real WMD of their minds that has been used on them since the day they were born.
A problem with your figures. Didn’t Stalin deport the entire volgan German population in 1942? And didn’t the working age males get sent to labour camps? Presumably your not counting these as prisoners despite the horrible mortality rates suffered as a result of these actions. What of the checens also? Are these figures just counting those who were individually convicted of crimes and documented as such?
Also wasn’t the real power in the 12 man politburos rather than the ministrys. How many Jews were in the first Bolshevik politburo? And how many in the first Menshevik politburo? I may be misinformed but I thought the first Menshevik politburo was entirely Jewish. Is that incorrect information?
“Jewish money can influence events, can improve the lot of politicians, scribes, media lords, but can’t define our future. Otherwise, we’d live already in the world-wide Gaza Strip. Jews are powerful, but omnipotent they aren’t.”
We’re well on our way, and you’re doing your part, comrade Israel.
What a delight to see an evidence-based refutation of the suspicions voiced by the sponsor of this website, repeating old charges reflecting the prejudices of a century ago.
Many thanks, Mr Shamir, for providing us with the documentation to continue to trust the received narrative of the rather minor role (but not without significance of Jewish residents of the Russian Empire in the establishment of the Bolshevik government.
About the total number of victims of said Bolshevik rule, I am afraid your report is less than conclusive, unlike your discussion of the (as one might call it) the Jewish question.
Thank you Sir. An illuminating piece
Propaganda has always made its way into the History books. Most of it is easily debunked by simple analysis of the numbers and logistics, as you have done. The alleged murder of 6 million Jews in gas chambers likewise. It is easy to bandy such numbers around among people who have probably seen no more than one or two dead bodies in their entire lives. Tales of thousands of bodies dug up after months in the ground then annihilated by burning with green forest wood are readily believed by folks who have never been charged with disposing of the carcasses of dead animals in the wake of a foot and mouth epidemic – or tried to boil a billycan over such material.
A further contribution to such myths is the inherent xenophobia in most (particularly untraveled people) who have never considered the evidence of their own eyes and ears that clearly demonstrates that the vast majority of people are essentially well disposed toward their fellows. If it were not so, cultures would not exist*.
That masses of people prefer to believe myths is easily demonstrated. One has only to cite the vast numbers of adherents to contradictory religious beliefs to prove the point.
That being said, I am becoming aware of another level of power. A subtle power with access to the levers that guide the average “think”. I recommend this article if you have followed me this far:
http://www.unz.com/article/modify-the-standards-of-the-in-group/
This may seem to be a venture into so-called “conspiracy theory”. I would simply reply that it is a workable, doable project in a time-honored tradition – the tradition founded by the the progenitors of belief systems in all their various (contradictory) forms.
Logic (as it is practiced by most) is overwhelmed by belief.
*This is shorthand for a large essay I haven’t the time or inclination to write right now.
The significance of Parvus is that he seems to have been the originator of the scheme to send Lenin back to Russia in the sealed train.
There is an article by David Duke I found a while ago that addresses some arguments about Jewish representation in the Soviet Union. Take it for what you will.
https://davidduke.com/jewish-communist-holocaust-deniers-emerge/
“Also wasn’t the real power in the 12 man politburos rather than the ministrys. How many Jews were in the first Bolshevik politburo? And how many in the first Menshevik politburo? I may be misinformed but I thought the first Menshevik politburo was entirely Jewish. Is that incorrect information?”
Don’t expect Shamir to give you an honest answer. In 100 years, Jews like him will point to the overwhelmingly non-Jewish ethnic makeup of Congress and pretend that proves that Jews didn’t really run the USA.
Like the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act in this country, or our 2003 attack on Iraq, Bolshevism wouldn’t have happened without the Jews.
Ten out of twelve members of the first Bolshevik Central Committee were Jews. Seventeen of twenty-two of the first Council of the People’s Commissars were Jews. Twenty-four of thirty-six members of the Extraordinary Commission of Moscow were Jews. And forty-two of sixty members of the Central Executive Committee were Jews. So 72 percent of the seats were filled from 4 percent of the population. And according to foreign observers who had dealings in Russia at the time, the non-Jews in the government frequently had a Jewish underling who was the real decision-maker. Moreover, high Gentile officials frequently had Jewish wives, as Stalin did–three, in fact.
Among the forty-two Jews on the Central Executive Committee was Yakov Sverdlov, the president and the person who, following orders from Lenin (Jewish mother), signed the order to murder the Tsar and his wife and his children and the servants who had refused to abandon them. They were slaughtered by a small team of Jews in the cellar of a house all together in a hail of gunfire. Afterwards, one of the murderers, using the Tsar’s blood, wrote on the wall of the cellar
מנא מנא תקל ופרסין
the “writing on the wall” from the Book of Daniel which foretold the destruction of the king of Babylon for drinking out of the cups from the Jewish temple.
Think about that. If you are four percent of the population and you can exterminate the royal line and write a taunting message in Hebrew with their blood, you are feeling confident of your power.
But it was in the secret police, the feared and brutal NKVD, where Jews really held sway. They were the interrogators and torturers and executioners. They went after the high-IQ segment of the Russians–the professors, writers, artists–and wiped them out along with their children. They did things like drown people in barrels of human excrement. They hunted down the clergy and slaughtered them like animals along with, of course, their wives and children. Thousands of churches were razed. The synagogues and rabbinate went mostly unscathed. They implemented the GULAG and ran it. And profited off it.
By the way, when the Bolsheviks came to power, there was celebrating among Jews in the West. Carnegie Hall was rented out, and your man Schiff sent a congratulatory letter, which was read out to the celebrants and reprinted in its entirety the next day on the front page of the New York Times.
Nor were the Bolsheviks content with Russia. Serious efforts to spread the horror of Bolshevism to other countries were made. Jews played a significant role in helping Mao bring China under the yoke of barbarism. There was an attempted coup in Germany, still reeling from the Jewish betrayal in WWI, that was only put down with difficulty, and the two Jewish ringleaders executed. By the time Hitler was rising to power, the genocide of Russian Christians by Jewish Bolsheviks had been going on for twenty years. That’s why he ran against Jewish Communism, and if I had been there I would have voted for him.
A big problem, I see, is the inability of many Jews to “come clean”. You can have all the evidence in the world, and present it perfectly, and the typical Jew will still refuse to admit the truth if it makes Jews look bad. The practical; result of this lack of introspection is Jews never know when to say “enough”. And that has very bad consequences for everyone.
Just when Mr Shamir threatens to change our minds by the apparent reliability of his heterodox evidence he can’t resist being naughty and teasing us with something really silly. Even by my early twenties experienced businessmen and lawyers had filtered into my head (long before I read Hayek) that socialism in the traditional sense of public ownership and control of the means of production (of both goods and services) was incompatible with human nature and designed to give inefficient bureaucrats featherbeds. Of course one of the less admirable aspects of human nature means that people’s competitive instincts will result in winners and losers from the use of state power. I ignore the possibility that the perfection of Orthodox Christianity exhibited by Russian peasants transmited seamlessly into altruistic egalitarian Christian Socialism. There were highminded socialists in abundance in the stagnant India of the first 50 years of independence just as one aide memoire.
Thanks to Israel Shamir for expressing his radically different perspective, along with links and references to those who have done historical work using the Soviet archives which Gorbachev began to make accessible
But it is damn hard for thoughtful people to sort things out here … If indefatigable researchers and readers such as Ron Unz can – as Shamir argues – be nonetheless swept up by deceptive propaganda … what can us humbler blokes do?
One of the ‘Jewish conspiracy’ ideas rather favouring Shamir’s perspective, is the theme that the demonisation of the Soviet Union, and in particular of Stalin, was a direct result of Stalin’s purges which by the end of the 1930s, had strongly diminished the number of Jews in Soviet leadership positions … ‘Jewish anger’ then being the alleged reason for ascribing the ‘many millions killed’ theme to Stalin as well as to Hitler
Those who defend the purges, sometimes say that Stalin had to first cleverly dispose of the ultra-fanatic ‘true believers’ under Jewish influence – using their own fanaticism to incriminate themselves – before being able to move against the Soviet centres of Jewish power
There is some literature as well on the idea that former-religious-student Stalin rather ‘became a Christian’ again during World War II, allowing some Christian Orthodox revival in Russia to continue after the war, and showing great friendship for the Patriarch, Stalin making a secret peace with the faith of his ancestors in his final years
Another notable figure in this debate, is Irish Stalinist Gearóid Ó Colmáin, also saying that the accusations of ‘Stalin’s great crimes’ are significantly fraudulent, Ó Colmáin contrasting Stalin’s allegedly more ‘authentic socialism’ versus what Ché Guevara had apparently called the ‘Khruschevite hucksterism’ of Stalin’s successors, somewhat predatory upon other ‘Communist bloc’ nations … Ó Colmáin is author of the striking ‘Coercive Engineered Migration: Zionism’s War on Europe’, recalling that Karl Marx himself viewed induced migration as an oligarchic manipulation … Ó Colmáin later got quite run off the leftist sites tho, for his support of the traditional Soviet idea that being gay was rather something of a mental disturbance, as well as Ó Colmáin’s anti-Zionist stridency
There’s socialism. Then there’s National Socialism. Chose wisely, friendo.
~
Interesting. Why would they want that?
Great article. But it is just the scratch of the surface. More such articles are needed indeed like a flood of lies that started in 80′s about my country past and what Communists did for it. The fact is that Russia effectively cut her own throat at the end 80′s. It is all agony now as I see it. Demographic trends that sharply changed after the fall of the Soviet Union spell doom. Current Russian capitalistic regime is plainly illegitimate based upon theft and lies.
Were you given access to archives? I have been listening to this sort of crap since 80′s and I mightily fed up with it. Either fly to Moscow, get access to archives, spend months studying them to reveal what is now in the open or shut up.
That is certainly an interesting article. I’m currently reading Solzhenitsyn’s 200 years together and just getting to 1917 and beyond. He has the number of dead at 66 million but that includes the victims of the Holodomor’s and all associated deaths. His list of the people who ran the Soviet union in the early days is predominantly Jewish and took Stalin up till the start of WW2 to significantly reduce these numbers.
The author seems not to mention the German POW’s what happened to them after the war along with the Cossacks who were returned to the Soviet union most of whom were never seen again.
It’s also certainly interesting the claim that Schiff did not provide 20 million dollars in gold to fund the revolution , that is almost heretical in the historical narrative of the revolution, however since Russia at the time had substantial gold reserves , maybe they stole those reserves.
When I became a Holocaust disbeliever the main thing that caused my conversion was understanding how difficult it is to get rid of say a million bodies during WW2 and how numbers are always inflated. Even Stalin admitted that the Soviet army and people’s , 20 million loses in WW2 were actually less than 5 million and I suspect even that is high.
I will need a lot of persuading however that the Jewish Bolshevik revolution was anything but a disaster for Russia and her people and Europe as a whole.
Israel. You seem to have some good sources
https://russian.rt.com/world/article/560004-kosmos-soyuz-otverstie-komissiya
Disingenuous. You can get any low number you want by eliminating entire categories from the list for various technical reasons. The vast majority of the victims never got the luxury of a formal arrest and trial. They were simply shot or starved to death. An administrative procedure. Did Stalin want to kill millions of Ukrainian and Russian peasants? Maybe not. But they died anyway as a result of forced collectivization, and Stalin could not have cared less. “Victims” doesn’t mean “arrested persons”. Thanks for the lies, Israel.
I had been hoping for a line-by-line demolition of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s Two Hundred Years Together but the book isn’t even mentioned in passing. The chapters most relevant to the current discussion are probably 6 to 20 inclusive, ‘In the Russian revolutionary movement’ to ‘In the camps of GULag’. The book appeared briefly in French and German translations but has never been legitimately published in English, which rather suggests that, for certain powerful interests, it is too near the truth for comfort.
A complete English translation of the book recently became available for download, here. Grab it before it disappears.
Interesting piece of history but what’s the relevance to today?
7 million arrested means that around 10% of arrests led to an executed death sentence (of the ones that were registered, that is) – an implausible figure, even by Soviet standards.
(Incidentally, just for comparison, only 6,321 people were executed in Imperial Russia from 1825 to 1917 – an order of magnitude lower than in 1937-38 alone).
That figure is also incompatible with imprisonment statistics, which were far higher as a share of the population during the Stalinist USSR than even in the modern US.
Of course the people arrested for political causes in the US exist, but they are in the single digits, versus something like a third during Stalinism. And unlike the US, the USSR was never burdened with a pathologically criminalized Negro subpopulation.
So in short, it seems wildly implausible. Though I do realize that Israel Shamir respects the opinions of this Roginsky fellow very much.
So what were they? Well, here is the Soviet convictions rate from 1922-1960.
As we see, they ran at close to one million during every year of the USSR. You’d easily get the 7 million after less than a decade.
Note that these are convictions; numbers of arrests would have been higher.
***
Jews are not the main financiers of the Bolsheviks – that “honor” went to the German General Staff, though a Jew, the Swedish banker Olof Aschberg, did later play a key role in pawning pilfered Russian gold and cultural treasures to pay for munitions deliveries to the Bolsheviks.
Failing to mention the 40% Jewish composition of the NKVD from the early 1920s to the Great Purge is noted.
The Russian revolution was in early 1917, democratic councils were installed all over the country.
Not much bloodshed, as far as I know.
What is commonly seen as Russian revolution was the coup by Lenin and the bolsjewists, bolsjewists meaning minority, at the end of 1917.
These boljewists were mainly jews, Solsjenytsyn writes about jews in Russia ‘they hated Russians’.
Alexander Solschenizyn, ´Die russisch- jüdische Geschichte 1795- 1916, >> Zweihundert Jahre zusammen <<´, Moskau 2001, München 2002
describes in minute detail, with many references, how in the mentioned period most of world jewry lived in Russia, and how they resisted all assimilation efforts.
In 1900 or so the tenth tsarist assimilation committee resigned.
Count Witte, possibly Von Plehve, around 1900 said to Herzl, the inventor of zionism 'that he would gladly drown five million jews in the Black Sea, but it was not possible'.
A short time later one of the mentioned men died in a bomb explosion on the Prague railway station.
Who wants to know how Ukrainians thought about jews I can recommend, in this book also the democratic Russia from early 1917 until the bosjewist coup is described:
Voline ( Vsevolod Mikhailovitsch Eichenbaum), ‘The unknown revolution (Kronstadt 1921 Ukraine 1918-21)’, New York 1955
The sad thing about all this is that average income per head in tsarist Russia of 1905 was just reached again in the thirties.
I am skeptical of the glowing description of socialism herein, and that only the rich need fear such a system. Gulags aside, admittedly a big aside, what of the material scarcities understood to be a cornerstone of the USSR? More Western propaganda? And what of the brutalities exercised on Czechoslovakia in 1968, Hungary in 1956? And why a Berlin Wall and the killing of East Germans attempting to get over it to the West?
While reading this piece by Shamir I had an impressionist it was written w/o an inner conviction. He just went through the motions with mostly hand waving and pointing finger at allegedly greater evils outside of the USSR like the US incarcerations stats.
Yes – similar thoughts: huge country, often chaotic times, men with guns with very broad “powers”. I just couldn’t guess at how many deaths made it onto paper or not.
Israel Shamir, a wolf in sheep clothing. The wolf started to salivate when he saw the “Little Red Riding Hood”. Grandma, what large fangs you have for teeth…
Some interesting parallels to note: Shamir now is saying that the Stalin and the Bolsheviks’ murder-numbers go from 50 to 7 million. Irving and Butz claim that Hitler and the Nazis killed many fewer Jews than we all seem to think. Where is this all going? Who are the real bad guys?
The lying Putin, what do you expect from a Russian Leader!
Putin the lawyers gives a very convincing and flattering answer to his Masters the Jews. And, the Masters are titillated.
A conniving, lying Putin, who titillates his Masters the Jews!
I wonder what Saker will say about this?
I believe that Alexander Solzhenitsyn and his figure of some 60 million and anyone who has read his book The Gulag Archipelago or Robert Conquests book Harvest of Sorrow would not doubt the enormity of the slaughter house the Bolsheviks were operating in the Soviet Union for over 60 years.
Yeah Izzy. Right on. Big Capital bad. Big Jew Bolshevik murder rampage never happened.
Liar. GFY Shamir you sack of shit.
Fire the ovens. Forward.
Great piece, Israel.
for a distinctly different historical overview, see here:
Nicholas Lysson — Holocaust and Holodomor
– which asks the question, “If two genocides occur within the span of a decade, in roughly the same geographic area, where the perpetrators of one are the victims of the other, and vice-versa, is it at all reasonable to believe that there is no connection between them?”
Already mentioned in the comments:
- convictions versus arrests
- arrests vs other ways of people being disposed of
- holodomor
to add on that:
- starvation due to mass collectivization and murders that accompanied it
- genocide of the German populations of Prussia and other territories
with perhaps the biggest: forced mass population transfers.
There used to be a good Wikipedia page on it some 10 years ago but has since been destroyed.
it adds up.
Those convictions all carried a prison sentence? Could these numbers include suspended sentences, fines, or other types of minor punishment?
It’s the steady stream of outstanding, thought provoking articles like this one by Mr. Shamir (and the American Pravda series in particular) that have made The Unz Review such an important resource in my personal quest to understand this world that I’ve live in for over 5 decades….. and such a volume of material! It’s like trying to drink from a fire hose….. Thank you!
Never laughed so hard! You have to hand it to Izzy! He has chutzpah out the ass! No, Mr. Shamir, the real record of the “Socialists” and the Jews is a bit too well-documented for your bullshit to fly.
Israel Shamir is an interesting writer whose current article goes against everything I was taught to believe. I do not have the expertise to confirm to disprove any of it. So I’ll just try to remain as open minded as I read all of the comments.
I really enjoy Unz.com. I’ve learned a lot about history here. The lack of dogmatism on the site helps.
“Serious efforts to spread the horror of Bolshevism to other countries were made.”
Serious efforts were made to ‘maintain’ ‘the horror of Bolshevism’ in the USSR?
“Taken together, these four volumes constitute an extraordinary commentary on a basic weakness in the Soviet system
The Soviets are heavily dependent on Western technology and innovation not only in their civilian industries, but also in their military programs.
An inevitable conclusion from the evidence in this book is that we have totally ignored a policy that would enable us to neutralize Soviet global ambitions while simultaneously reducing the defense budget and the tax load on American citizens.”
http://www.crowhealingnetwork.net/pdf/Antony%20Sutton%20-%20The%20Best%20Enemy%20Money%20Can%20Buy.pdf
I have not studied this question at any depth and can’t be sure if Shamir is correct or not. However, one thing that gives me pause is this quote from Shamir’s recent piece “Kamikaze from California,” in which he says with respect to the alleged holocaust:
If the details do not matter there, why do they matter here? Why does he tell us about them now, after Ron’s coming out as a “holocaust denier?”
I suspect that Shamir is less than honest. As Ron noted, ADL is AWOL – well, they realise that their cries of “antisemitism” won’t work with this audience. Since the cat is out of the bag regarding the age-old lies about Jewish victimhood, damage control now requires to fight their reputation as perpetrators. So, they use someone like Shamir to proffer this bit of historic revisionism.
His thesis should still be examined on its own merit, of course, but the timing and general context smell rummy.
I read the last comments against Shamir.
Not fair.
Stalin was one of the worst psychopatic rulers ever, no doubt about it.
He was no jew, and he did not trust jews.
In August 1939 he fired jew Livinov in order to make a deal with Von Ribbentrop.
In 1953, the story is, he planned to expel all jews in order to force a war with the west.
The story further is that Chrustjow, with the jews, Chrustjow was on Stalin’s hit list on top, killed Stalin.
If this is true, I do not know, the circumstances around Stalin’s death are of course not very clear.
What is clear that in the mid thirties Davies, USA ambassador in Moscow, a nephew of Morgenthau sr, pretended, or really believed, that the trials were fair.
Kennan in vain tried to convince him they were not.
George F. Kennan, ´Memoirs 1925 – 1950’, New York 1967, 1972
Someone like me, who suspects that already in 1933 there was a deal between international jewry, Samuel Untermeyer, who travelled several times to Moscow after the jewish declaration of war on Hitler, and FDR, are inclined to think that Davies simply did not want to see how the trials were just show.
The book Darkness at Noon, title from memory, describes how Stalin’s victims were prepared for the show trials.
Milovan Djilas, ‘Gesprekken met Stalin’, George Urban, ‘Gesprek met Milovan Djilas’, Bloemendaal 1991 (Conversations with Stalin, Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, 1962)
Edward Radinsky, ‘Stalin’, 1996, London, Amsterdam
“Victims” doesn’t mean “arrested persons”.
You are correct, Sir! That is the biggest problem with the article’s argument, but that the reported numbers are exaggerated and based on no reliable evidence is most likely.
And, then people worry why The Unz Review is growing in strength after strength and ADL is silent as ever!
I was asking a question. The clue was in the question mark. Since you have obviously been to the archives why not simply answer the question? Look there’s another question mark.
What Shamir does not mention, and I forgot in which book I read this, is that the Russian aristocracy was not liked by anyone.
A British boy went every summer to his father in St Petersburg, where he was ambassador, or a high person at the embassy, do not remember.
Anyhow, he accompanied his father to receptions and dinners, and found the Russian aristocracy a disgusting bunch.
Now this was nothing special in E Europe, as one can read in
Jaap Scholten, ‘Kameraad Baron, Een reis door de verdwijnende wereld van de Transsylvaanse aristocratie’, Amsterdam Antwerpen 2011
GULAG is a mere name of jails in the Soviet Union of the times. Material scarcities? Well, we did not have all that garbage that is called food in the West. All of our food was organic and actually very tasty.
Brutality in Czechoslovakia ? You better watch your own brutality in Korea and Vietnam. That’s brutality. Czechoslovakia is just restoration an order among satellites who provided manufacturing capacity to Nazis invading USSR. Israel wrote excellent article but much more is required to clean all that lies and dirt thrown on my country.
They [Jews] never were the leading force of the Revolution
The people seemed to think otherwise. Solzhenitsyn writes in Chapter 14 of Two Hundred Years Together:
‘By the time of the February Revolution there was no “popular anti-Semitism” in the internal regions of Russia, it was confined exclusively to the areas of the Pale of Settlement. (For instance, Abraham Cogan had even stated in 1917: “We loved Russia despite all the oppression from the previous regime because we knew that it was not the Russian people” behind it but Tsarism.) But after just a few months following the February Revolution, resentment against Jews had suddenly flared up among the masses of people and spread over Russia, growing stronger with each passing month. … The author Ivan Nazhivin noted that in the autumn in Moscow anti-Semitic propaganda fell on ready ears in the hungry revolutionary queues: “What rascals! They wormed themselves onto the very top! See, how proudly they ride in their cars. Sure, not a single Yid can be found in the lines here. Just you wait!”’
Are those lists false or made up ?
I don’t have any historical knowledge on this so it’s just a question.
http://www.heretical.com/miscellx/bolshies.html
The following is the list of members of the Central Executive Committee:
NAME NATIONALITY
Sverdlov (president) Jew
Avanessof (sec.) Armenian
Bruno Lett
Babtchinski Jew
Bukharin Russian
Weinberg Jew
Gailiss Jew
Ganzburg Jew
Danichevski Jew
Starck German
Sachs Jew
Scheinmann Jew
Erdling Jew
Landauer Jew
Linder Jew
Wolach Czech
Dimanstein Jew
Encukidze Georgian
Ermann Jew
Joffe Jew
Karkline Jew
Knigissen Jew
Rosenfeldt (Kamenef) Jew
Apfelbaum (Zinovief) Jew
Krylenko Russian
KrassikofSachs Jew
Kaprik Jew
Kaoul Lett
Ulyanov (lenin) Russian
Latsis Jew
Lander Jew
Lounatcharski Russian
Peterson Lett
Peters Lett
Roudzoutas Jew
Rosine Jew
Smidovitch Jew
Stoutchka Lett
Nakhamkes (Steklof) Jew
Sosnovski Jew
Skrytnik Jew
Bronstein (Trotsky) Jew
Teodorovitch Jew
Terian Armenian
Ouritski Jew
Telechkine Russian
Feldmann Jew
Froumkine Jew
Souriupa Ukranian
Tchavtchevadze Georgian
Scheikmann Jew
Rosental Jew
Achkinazi Imeretian
Karakhane Karaim (Jew)
Rose Jew
Sobelson (Radek) Jew
Sclichter Jew
Schikolini Jew
Chklianski Jew
Levine (Pravdine) Jew
The decades of “Red Scare” narrative/brainwashing has been so successful that most of the Americans would always lose any critical thinking and logic when come to the spoon-fed anti-commie propaganda by MSM.
They are gladly buying any MSM bullcraps without batting an eyelid:
- 40/80/100 of millions people died in Gulag in USSR;
- 30 million died in the “great fame” after Great Leap Forward in China;
- 1 million Uyghurs, 1/10 of the whole Uyghur population, is held in re-education (concentration) camps;
- CPC forces Muslim Uyghurs eating pork!
(Can someone rationally explain why CPC would do such stupid thing to give Western MSM and FUKUS the excuse to bash it? The same logic as why Assad would use chemicals in Syria.)
It baffles me to no end whenever I see those commentators, who claim to propagate for American working class, take the bait on the “Red Scare” traps and bash socialism/communism without giving any thoughts about how their social benefits are the direct results of these USSR socialism/communism experiment/practice.
This merry-go-round / up & down with mythical mind-boggling numbers reminds me of Biblical stories relating about the ten tribes of Israel that they were allegedly deported to Assyria, leaving two tribes (Judah & Benjamin) behind in an empty land. But archaeological findings disprove this narrative: there exists no time in which the lands of the ten tribes were without Jews. (excavations of the critical historical period in question show no presence of pig’s bones for example).
So who is the inventor of mythical mind-boggling numbers (without historical proof)? Who first started in history with this boggling magic with numbers?
Shamir states:
Wrong. Communism is a Satanic counterfeit of Christianity. Richard Wurmbrand, a Jewish convert to Christianity who was imprisoned in Romania during the communist era, has written a short book about how Marx hated God and wanted “to dethrone Him”.
I though Shamir is himself a Christian. This article seems quite odd to me.
Anyway, I’m not buying it, and I’m certainly not wealthy either.
I have not been there but I believe those who were while many here ignore it and keep pushing what they have been told by liars who obviously have agenda in demonizing USSR. Shamir posted real documents with all information about Soviet first government with just one jew and yet they keep at it. Same with guys like desert fox repeating Solzhenicin lies about 60 million dead when solzhenicin was a known liar and traitor. Simple logic and demographic statistics debunk all these lies but they do not want anything to stand their way. Were they such a russophiles they would rejoice about small numbers of dead yet they do not like small numbers. Basically people want to hear what they want to hear and to the hell with truth.
Socialists make the mistake of believing that because some people don’t have enough private property, no one should have any. They are like the radical in G. K. Chesterton’s analogy who is committed to make sure that every child gets enough milk in his diet, discovers that it is difficult to accomplish and decides instead to abolish milk.
The incomparable magnanimity of Bolshevik executioners
Jewish revolutionary and humanitarian Yakov Yurovsky about his difficult revolutionary task of executing Tsar and his family in his own words:
Did Yakov Yurovsky go beyond and above his simple revolutionary duty of killing the Tsar?
https://meduza.io/en/feature/2017/11/30/federal-investigators-have-reopened-the-tsar-nicholas-ii-murder-case-and-the-russian-orthodox-church-wants-them-to-consider-a-notoriously-anti-semitic-conspiracy-theory
In the 1920s, British journalist Robert Wilton wrote several books defending the theory that the Romanovs were murdered in a “ritual killing.” According to his work, Sokolov inspected the Ipatiev House, where the executions took place, and discovered a German phrase inscribed on one of the walls that read: “Belsatzar ward in seibier Nacht / Von seinen Knechten umgebracht.” It was a quote from German poet Heinrich Heine’s ballad “Belsatzar” (“Belsatzar was killed this night by his own servants”), referring to Babylonian king Belshazzar, who is known in the Talmud as a tyrannical oppressor of Jews. Beside the passage from Heine, Wilton said Sokolov discovered four incomprehensible symbols that he described as “cabalistic.”
Your last par about the origins of the welfare state suggest you have never heard of Bismarck or indeed of Lloyd George before WW1.
How many Russian Orthodox clergy were killed? Is the number that overall 300,000 were killed is credible?
Wiki reports that in 1922 alone 8,000 clergy was murdered. In 1937-38 167,000 were arrested and 100,000 were shot.
Now, the question who. Is it reasonable to consider that Jewish and Lutheran (like Latvians) and also Muslim Bolsheviks were much more inclined to instigate the killings and had less inhibitions to carry out the killings of Russian Orthodox clergy? Would Jews had the greatest animus to kill the priests?
Amazing how many marvellously well educated and healthy, talented people people such a sink of perfidy and fear could produce despite the horrors of foreign occupation, sanctions and the best efforts of the Nazis.
Amazing also how blinkered western populations are to conditions in their own countries. I’m old enough to recall the truly appalling private sector housing endured by many in the UK up until the provision in the late 1960s of decent homes by (largely) local councils dominated by the Labour Party. In the USA I’m led to believe that visitors to many places in the wealthiest country in the world were horrified to see abject poverty in many States prior to LBJ’s “Great Society” programme.
The “Downton Abbey/Waltons” schmaltzy view of reality is just entertainment for children, exactly the same as mainstream “historiography” – narrators have careers to develop, bosses to keep sweet.
Thanks for that essay, Mr Shamir!
What about the Polish Operation of the NKVD? Wiki states that in 1937–1938 it resulted in the sentencing of 139,835 people, and summary executions of 111,091 Poles.
People often were arrested because they had Polish sounding names. Great Purge of Poles in Leningrad:
Would Israel Shamir claim now that the numbers were inflated or that all those shot got what they had coming because they were spies?
LOL! You must be joking, right? With a name like Israel and a name like Shamir, you thought he is a Christian.
Jan 10, 2011 War is a Lie
In talks at San Jose Peace & Justice Center and in Santa Cruz, historian David Swanson revealed the truth behind the lies that led to the wars held sacred by many — the American Revolution, the Civil War and World War II.
Baptism often is rejected by the immune system particularly of the Jewish kind. Jacob Frank was baptized at least two times and many did not believe that any of his baptisms really took.
Shamir now joins Fred Reed in the “cracked, but fascinating to some” category.
Israel Shamir takes the list of the first Bolshevik Government to prove Jews were not that numerous at the top of Bolshevik state.
Still, Robert Wilton, Times correspondent in Russia at the time, disclosed in a book from supposedly the official bolshevik lists published in 1918, the following contents of the real powers at the head of the Bolshevik state:
Bolshevik Party central committee (real main power): 3 Russians, 12 jews
Bronstein (Trotski), Apfelbaum (Zinoviev), Lourie (Larine), Ouritski, Volodarski, Rosenfeldt (Kamenev), Smidovitch, Sverdlof (Yankel), Nakhamkes (Steklof). JEWS
Oulianov (Lenin), Krylenko, Lounatcharski. RUSSIAN .
Central Executive Committee: 20 non jews, 41 jews
Y. Sverdklof, president, Jew; Avanessof, secretary, Armenian; Bruno, Letton; Breslau, Letton; Babtchinski, Jew; Boukharine, Russian; Weinberg, Jew; Gailiss, Jew; Ganzburg, Jew; Danichevski, Jew; Starek, German; Sachs, Jew; Scheinmnn, Jew; Erdling, Jew; Landauer, Jew; Linder, Jew; Wolach, Czech; Dimanstein, Jew: Encukidze, Georgian; Ermenn, Jew; Ioffe,Jew; Karkhline, Jew; Knigissen, Jew; Rosenfeldt (Kamenef), Jew; Apfelbaum (Zinovief), Jew; Krylenko, Russian; Krassikof, Jew; Kapnik, Jew; Kaoul, Letton; Oulianof (Lenin), Russian; Latsis, Jew; Lander, Jew; Lounatcharski, Russian; Oeterson, Letton; Peters, Letton; Roudzoutas, Jew; Rosine, Jew; Smidovitch, Jew; Stoutchka, Letton; Smiltch, Jew; Nakhamkes (Steklof), Jew; Sosnovski, Jew; Skrytnik, Jew; Bronstein (Trotski), Jew; Teodorovitch, Jew; Terian, Armenian; Ouritski, Jew; Telechkine, Russian; Feldmann, Jew; Froumkine, Jew; Souriupa, Ukrainian; Tchavtchevadze, Georgian; Scheikmann, Jew; Rosental, Jew; Achkinazi, Imeretrian; Karakhane, Karaim; Rose, Jew; Sobelson (Radek) Jew; Schlichter, Jew: Schikolini, Jew; Chklianski, Jew; Levine (Pravdine), Jew;.
Revolutionary Council of the People: 5 non jews, 17 jews
Oulianof, (Lenin), president, Russian; Tchitcherine, Foreign Affairs, Russian; Lounatcharski Public Education, Russian; Djougachvili, Nationalities, Georgian; Protian, Agriculture, Armenian; Lourie (Larine), Economic Council, Jew; Schlichter, Food Supplies, Jew; Bronstein (Trotski), War and Navy, Jew; Lander, State Control, Jew; Kauffman, Public Land, Jew; Schmidt, Labor, Jew; E. Lilina (Knigissen), Public assistance, Jew; Spitzberg, Religion (Cults), Jew; Apfelbaum (Zinovief), Interior, Jew; Avelt, Hygiene, Jew; Isidore Goukovski, Finances, Jew; Volodarski, Press, Jew; Ouritski, elections, Jew; I. Steinberg, Justice, Jew; Fenigstein, Refugees, Jew; Savitch and Zaslavski, his assistants, Jews.
Tcheka (secret police) governing body: 13 non jews, 23 jews
Overall high ranking public servants of bolshevik state: 108 non jews, 458 jews
I have no reason not to believe Putin (“80-85%”), who has direct access to all the archives, and has no reason to lie on that matter
Socialism and a social welfare state are different ustens. It’s possibble to have 8 hour work days, health care and safe working conditions without government confiscation of all private property.
Soviet health care left a lot to be desired with no way to get it unless you were high up in the party. If Americans adopted communism, we’d be in the same place we are now: elites in control of the masses just with a slightly different flavor.
Or to put it another way, National Socialism is merely Socialism with out Jews and all the hatred and depravity that they bring with them.
Socialism can work in high trust societies, and actually can be non-coercive and function truly by consent. The key is high trust, and since jews can lie with impunity to goyim and they even have kaballistic ceremony that allows it: kol nidtre.
The real issue is how big can a society be and still maintain high levels of trust? That is clearly dependent on the character of the people involved. Where I have seen socialism work for centuries is in racially and religiously pure small European mountain villages cut off from big cities. Usually debts are not measured in usurous monetary terms, but in labor or produce like meat, cheese and vegetables. Clearly, the bigger the city, the more money will be flowing there, and that will attract jews like honey attracts flies.
You might be able to have working socialism, or you can jews, but you can’t have both. Jews lie to goyim by their very nature. By far South Africa’s biggest problem is its communist jews who won their judeo-communist take over, just like in Russia in 1917.
These comments — I haven’t seen a pile-on like this since Superbowl XXIV. I was about to add my 2¢ but steinbergfeldwitzcohen’s Brooklyn eloquence reflects my sentiments precisely.
Sorry, never trust a guy named Israel.
I never claimed the U.S. never committed brutalities in Korea or Vietnam. Whether ‘we” did or not is meaningless to my claim that Soviet tanks rolling through Prague and Budapest against the native peoples was barbaric. You make it appear that Soviet “restoring order” among satellites was justified by their support of Nazis attacking the USSR. That’s some grudge. Oh, and your satellites – their countries. So your commercial foodshelves were full of organic food between 1917 and 1991. Got it.
I’m afraid this crosses the line from iconoclastic to silly.
GULAG existed from about 1919 to 1953, or 35 years, including the time of the civil war and WWII. The Soviet Union then existed for another 39 years without GULAG, from 1953 to 1991.
The short answer is yes, it was and is Western propaganda. By now the Russian people having experienced the blessed capitalism know full well the value of what they had in Soviet times. The real shortages happened after the civil war and WWII, which is not precisely the fault of socialism, and at the very end in late 1980s. There is good evidence that these late shortages were artificially manufactured. But those were nothing in comparison with the ‘capitalist” 1990s, which is a horror memory for everyone in Russia but a tiny minority.
I am not going to argue how brutal was Czechoslovakia in 1968 or even Hungary in 1956 in comparison, say, to Yugoslavia of 1999. But if you list all the brutalities executed by the capitalism, even normalized by years of its existence, the Soviet Union will come up very, very short.
Well, it’s been decades since I studied Soviet Russia, and I anyway don’t read Russian. That being said, I’m pretty skeptical of Israel’s analysis.
First, if the Soviet domestic body-count were so vastly lower than the traditional figure and based on solid evidence, I’d be *very* surprised if no respectable Western academic had ever mentioned that fact. After all, I don’t think anyone in Western Europe or North America has ever been prosecuted for “Stalinist Purge Denial” or even lost their jobs over that sort of thing. As far as I know, Prof. Stephen Cohen over at The Nation had made a strong effort to defend Soviet Communism during the 1990s and afterward, and I’d think that at least a few people in the West would have cited these figures.
As someone mentioned upthread, in all the Soviet books I used to read, there were widespread accounts of entire peoples being shipped off to Siberia for various offenses, with substantial fractions of them dying. Presumably these deaths don’t count at KGB “arrests,” so one wonders what other sorts of figures are left out.
With regard to the overwhelmingly Jewish role in early Soviet Communism, I think it’s extremely important to distinguish between the USSR’s Government and its Party, which was totally controlled by the latter. For example, I think during nearly the first two decades of Stalin’s dictatorship, he had no *government* position whatsoever, but he still totally controlled the country, and could purge any government leaders he didn’t like. And I think the Party was overwhelmingly Jewish during the first couple of decades.
Here’s an analogy. There’s never been an American president or vice-president who was Jewish, so perhaps some future journalist could claim that Jews had no power in America, but that’s not correct. Similarly, I think only a relatively small number of British Jews were in the Tony Blair/Gordon Brown government, but their influence was overwhelming, exercised through other channels such as the major donors or the MSM. Different countries have different mechanisms of political control at different times, and for the Bolsheviks, it was the Party not the official government. And I think the top levels of the Party were overwhelmingly Jewish in the aftermath of the Bolshevik Revolution.
In a West Point yearbook is written, did not see it personally, that Eisenhower was a jew.
James Bacque, ´Der geplante Tod, Deutsche Kriegsgefangene in amerikanischen und französischen Lagern 1945 – 1946, Frankfurt/M, 1989, 1994 (Other losses, Toronto, 1989)
describes how Eisenhower mainly, De Gaulle collaborated, killed about a million German POW’s.
The book quotes an Eisenhower letter where the sentence ‘we should have killed more Germans’ was not presented to the public.
So, was Eisenhower a jew, quite possible, in my opinion.
BTW, Franklin Roosevelt descended from Portuguese jews.
Thank you Israel Shamir, for setting the record straight.
Communism was good for Russia. Yeltsin killed more than Stalin. Few Jews in power.
Look, I didn’t need all that riffling through libraries. Here’s the irrefutable logic.
The mass media tells me Stalin killed all those people. Over and over again.
Therefore, he didn’t. Easy as pie. Anything the mass media tells you, especially over and over again, is a lie.
An always reliable way of finding the truth.
Ron you are a good man. You let everyone to say their piece, without any discrimination and without censorship. You let the Truth to come out, and it is the best way to defeat Evil.
Many thanks!
I’m reasonably newish to UR, so haven’t read that much of Shamir’s stuff.
The few articles of his that I have read – with the notable exception of this one – I’ve generally quite enjoyed.
Anyway, yes, I presumed he was a Jewish convert to Christianity.
Maybe he can enlighten us himself.
Interesting discussion. Im not convinced. But still listening.
Israel is overstating his case by some degrees, and he simplifies some the matters involved. Yes – bolshevism is christianity without God – and iwas the basis of the new order that inherits the tsarist domain. It is a brotherhood of the nations – but inherits some of the raw hatred of the peasant in the shtetl. The main killer under communism is not the NKVD, but good, old mother Hunger during the forced collectivisation and industrialisation.
The intellectual leadership in the movement has some strong, judaic features – such as hostility to the Church. But this is not a Jew/Goy-matter – it’s the configuration of ideas. As citizen of one of Russias neighbouring countries, I know that many of the same ideas dominatet in the Scandinavian countries – even if Norway had an extremely small Jewish population, most of it not engaged in the labour movement.
It is – and will always be – a rough ride when a big empire falls and a revolutionary government inherit the throne. The Soviet Union had som bloody periods during forced c0llectivisation and during Yeshovs purges. But the ordinary American have a one-sided picture of these questions. I recommend Israels piece as a counterweight – even if he overstate his case by some degrees.
” age-old lies about Jewish victimhood ”
The one and only antisemitic book I was able to get is
Johannes Öhquist, ´Das Reich des Führers, Ursprung und Kampf, Weltanschauung and Aufbau des Nationalsozialismus, geschildert von einem Ausländer’, Bonn 1941
If in a book like this jews are described as being victims, who will doubt it ?
Solomon Katz, ‘The Jews in the Visigothic and Frankish Kingdoms of Spain and Gaul’, Cambridge 1937
The book is written by a jew, and it is difficult to judge if at the time jews were loyal subjects, but that they often were victims, little doubt.
J.S Bromley, ed., The new Cambridge modern history, volume VI, The rise of Great Britain and Russia, 1688 – 1715/25’, 1970 Cambridge
contains an antisemitic part on jewish usury.
Alas, if one reads how the Habsburgs behaved towards those who lent them money, an interest rate of 50% per year does not seem unreasonable to me.
Lending money to the Habsburg, a deadly, literally, risk.
Then there is the famous, seen as antisemitic, novel Jud Süss, Göbbels abused the book for an antisemitic movie, forbidden to this day, but parts of it were broadcast on German tv.
In my opinion the book is more anti German petty king than antisemitic.
Jakob Wassermann, ‘Die Juden von Zirndorf’, 1897 1999 München
Partly a novel, but I’ve little doubt that the book describes real circumstances.
You don’t have to be a genius to figure it all out. If socialism was good, really, really good for the majority of the people – the poor mostly, would the capitalists tell them?
I mean really, how stupid are the stupids in the west? Why would their capitalist overlords tell them that the socialism is good for them? So they – the rich – can lose it all? There is no intelligent life in the west. Nobody can use logic and reasoning.
I am not advocating conversion to socialism here. Socialism is good for about 80% of the people. Capitalism is good for maybe 20%. If you are entrepreneur, someone with business sense, innovator, scientist – capitalism is better for those kind of people.
For an ordinary shmuck, with no special talents, no great ambitions, or great ideas – socialism is better for those kinds of people. Both pure socialism and pure capitalism suck in their own way. But a better balance with elements of both can be worked out. Not the phony socialism – embrace of the multiculturalism that’s on a verge of destroying western civilization. That’s not socialism, it’s a cheap trick to fool the fools about the generosity and humanity of elites
LOL!
When someone mother is Jewish, can she/he suddenly become un-Jewish!
When someone is chosen, then she/he is chosen, and there is no but/if about it.
There are no “Stalinist Purge Denial” laws but talking about prominent role of Jews and their overrepresentation in Bolshevik and Stalinist crimes is not possible in the mainstream media.
Stalin’s Willing Executioners: Jews as a Hostile Elite in the USSR — by Kevin MacDonald
https://archive.org/details/StalinsWillingExecutioners/page/n1
https://archive.org/stream/StalinsWillingExecutioners/StalinsWillingExecutioners_djvu.txt
It seems to me that the most salient evidence against Shamir’s theory is a simple cursory glance at how the revolution is being stoked in America, and how many of the relevant actors are members of the ‘usual suspects’.
It really isn’t that difficult to understand. The very identity of the revolutionaries is defined by being against Western Christian society. That they would work to overthrow it and cause it to fail is a tautology of their very essence.
As far as the wonders of socialism and revolutionary upheaval, I think the Dr. Zhivago book, by the interesting member of the ‘usual suspects’, Pasternak, does a very good job at describing through his characters the insanity of the whole project. The 2006 Russian miniseries captures the decline by counterpoising the gaiety and joy of the early bourgeois family against the soviet ‘bunkhouse’ at the end, where everything is tawdry, distorted, crude and asinine to the extreme.
The revolution then, as today, is a project of the tawdry, nihilist Oligarchs, not the people. When all is said and done, all that happens is their boorishness becomes totally mainstream. They don’t lose their power, they don’t lose their money. Their rebel army, the avante garde, goes up, the bourgeois come down, but they stay they same.
I’m not sure what I’m trying to say, but to heck with the rebels and their foul project.
Lots of Jews have infiltrated Islam too, as Muslims. One such prominent personality in Islam, which comes to mind is called, “Father of Kittens”. Done umpteen of harm to Islam. Though most Muslims will not agree with me and call him, Abu Hurairah (Father of Kittens) with the added title of RA (meaning, May God be pleased with him).
What’s Red ZOG? It doesn’t appear to me that the early 1900s communists or even Jews were Zionists as a group. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more Zionists in the USA than USSR at that time.
I personally wonder if the Bolsheviks were really just city folk who ran the Soviet Union in a manner to suit them, using communist rhetoric to explain their asset stripping. They stripped peasants mostly of their property rights and forced them into cities in a manner similar to the UK or corralled them similar to native populations in the US.
Btw, i read Arkady Vaksbergs “Lubjanka”. It described beurocratic and legal absurdities of a socialist states very well. However, it seemed extremely etnocentric. Victims of the NKVD tended to be jewish and the main torturer described had a germanic name. This is probably as far from being representative of the real events as can be.
Everything is opened now and Israel article is based upon hard facts from original and direct sources.
I think Israel Shamir is attempting to “sugar coat” the communist system. His Bolshevik communist roots are showing…
Let’s look at the Soviet system rationally. Food shortages, except for maybe a few basic staples, shortages of just about everything else, special stores only for party officials who had access to foreign currency–not rubles, country “dachas” for the well-connected and party officials, and many other “perks and privileges” for party officials–definitely not for the “proletariat”.
Shamir leaves out a very important aspect of most “communist paradises”–the need for permission to leave the country–there were always family members who were not given permission, in order to assure that the rest of the traveling family would return, and not seek asylum in the West, and “last but not least”–walls with guard towers with the guards positioned “inward” to prevent people from escaping.
After WW2, captured Russian POWs who were repatriated were automatically sent to the gulags for “dishonoring the motherland”. Let’s not forget the “political cadres” who traveled with Russian troops, to assure that no troops would “retreat”–a bullet awaited any Russian soldier that resisted in the face of battle.
Mr. Shamir’s attempts to “sanitize” and “rehabilitate” the jewish inventors and promoters of communism is an abject failure.
It is interesting to note that the oligarchs who descended on Russia after the “fall of communism” and took over the industries were also primarily jewish.
No, I think you’re talking nonsense.
There are, and have always been, genuine Jewish converts to Christianity.
Not in large numbers, of course. Of that, I’m well aware. Plus bogus converts. I’m aware of that too.
There are Jews who convert to Christianity today. So why couldn’t Shamir be one of them? Because of his name? Ridiculous!
Anyway, I’m not gonna get tied up in nonsense on this score. He converted to Christianity? Good. He didn’t? Not so good.
I generally like his style – this Communist apology notwithstanding.
Yes, the U.S./NATO attack on Yugoslavia of 1999 was hideous, which Clinton will carry to his grave. As are the U.S.-engendered conflicts in the Mideast from 1990 to present. I shall have to investigate the issue of shortages in the USSR, have never heard different. Thanks
I don’t know what the real number of innocents slaughtered by the Bolsheviks is. Maybe it’s 20 million maybe less maybe more. I know one thing, that it is higher than the fake 6 million holohoax number used to slander Germans.
Before anyone starts to get a warm feeling in their heart for the Bolshie s I highly suggest you view a You Tube video Who really did 911 by Chris Bollyn . It this doesn’t piss you off you deserve to be a slave
Menachem Begin was interrogated by NKVD in Yiddish.
What evidence do you have that Abu Hurairah was a Jew?
Mr Unz, YOU have earned my Respect, and, most importantly, MY TRUST.
I’m privileged & honored, knowing when I ‘link’ to your work so others may deepen their knowledge base as well as develop their *Critical Thinking Skills* that, Ron Unz does his ‘very best’ to inform the general public.
As I myself have always tried to do in my long Life.
Kudos.
As for I.S., even though I’m familiar with his work for ca. 10 years now, neither 2-traits mentioned above apply.
I really like Israel Shamir, including much of this article. “Genocides” and “Holocausts” generally have had smaller dimensions than claimed. But minimal economic freedom (as in North Korea, pre-1978 China (sorry Godfree Roberts), Venezuela, and the USSR) is bad for average living standards, which is not to say that a “safety net” and some related programs are undesirable. There are diminishing returns to economic freedom (property rights, free markets, etc.), but once economic freedom falls below 6 or 5 (on a scale from 0 to 10; see the Fraser Institute, freetheworld.com), then watch out.
Boris Vieniaminovich Rodos (son of a Jewish tailor) colonel of the NKVD and Ministry of State Security. Deputy head of the Investigative Department.
https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-rodos-stalinist-executioner-son-nkvd-stalin/28249918.html
Actually Zionism and Marxist beliefs were both strong in Russia and divided those Jews who supported one ideology or the other. Zionism was not a realistic option at the time as this was before the Balfour declaration, so both camps joined in the revolution
Stalins purges in the late 30’s came when pro-Zionists became a concern as Palestine was increasingly populated with Jews and Israel became closer to being a reality. Stalin required undivided loyalty to the state so religion and political zionism were not condoned
After WWII and Israel came into being Golda Meir came for a visit tens of thousands of Jews took to the streets to see and cheer her. Stalin was concerned and became even more suspicious so purged some more before his death ( Stalin earlier had claimed a group of predominantly Jewish doctors from Moscow were conspiring to assassinate Soviet leaders)
Its interesting but the first Jewish state outside Palestine was Khazaria which was defeated by Russians ending their empire. Khazaria encompassed much of the territory of what is now Ukaraine and Crimea. Thats likely the reason Russia had the largest Jewish population before WWI
Today Moscow has the largest Israeli expat population in the world and Russians make up a significant percentage of Israels population
Russias chief Rabbi (also known as Putins rabbi since he appointed him) is from Brooklyn, as his orthodox sect Chabad is based in Brooklyn. Chabad originally began in Russia with the Rebbe leaving sometime in the 1930’s I believe (not sure exactly) and leaving his library behind . Putin refused to send it to Chabad in Brooklyn when requested. Thats when he mentioned 80-85%
A couple of Russias biggest oligarchs who supported Putin are among Chabads biggest supporter-members along with Jared Kushner and Trumps former partner Felix Sater. Every year since 1978 the US President has issued a proclamation declaring the now late and last Chabad Rebbes birthday according to the hebrew calendar a holiday
I agree with this ( American public??), but Unz Review does usefully allow different points of view.
And talking about dominant narratives, it’s worth saying that the Holocaust (complete with wild exaggeration) appears all over media and school curriculums in the West, whereas the victims of the Gulag and Bolshevik totalitarianism are largely absent and have few memorials.
A good source on the Gulag (“The History of the Gulag: From Collectivization to the Great Terror”) and Stalin (“Master of the House: Stalin and His Inner Circle (The Yale-Hoover Series on Stalin, Stalinism, and the Cold War)” is Oleg Khlevniuk. He’s a historian and senior researcher at the State Archive of the Russian Federation in Moscow, and his writing is carefully document based without particularly trying to interpret or hypothesize the factual evidence that he collects. He selects from the voluminous records in an even handed way and let the documents speak for themselves.
Some notes that I made after reading his “Master of the House”:
The October 1917 Revolution itself was witnessed day by day by the US Ambassador to Russia, David R. Francis and he recounted events in his excellent memoir ” Russia from the American Embassy, April 1916 – November 1918″.
Some notes that I made after reading this one:
I suppose that Shamir’s problem with Francis is the statement that , “The Bolshevik leaders here, most of whom are Jews and 90% of whom are returned exiles, care little for Russia or any other country but are internationalists and they are trying to start a worldwide social revolution.”
The membership of the Bolshevik central committees was apparently quite fluid but there is general agreement on the composition of the all important Bolshevik Central Committee that met on the 23rd of October 1917 and elected the Central Committee:
Members (from the minutes of the meeting):
Ulyanov (Lenin)
Bronstein (Trotsky)
Apfelbaum (Zinoviev)
Rozenfeld (Kamenev)
Dzhugashvili (Stalin)
Jankel (Sverdlov)
Radomselsky (Uritsky)
Dzerzhinsky
Kollontai
Bubnov
Brilliant (Sokolnikov)
The order of listing seems to follow their perceived power, with Bronstein, Apfelbaum and Rozenfeld eventually being named as Lenin’s heirs (Lenin’s testament). They were all Jews and Lenin himself was part Jewish. Out of this group, seven were Jewish if you count Lenin and they were undoubtedly the driving force behind Bolshevism.
I am not exactly sure how you propose to do that. I’ve lived in the ‘mature” USSR and had never been deprived of anything essential. There were things that were unavailable, of course. But some things are unavailable in the West as well – you just don’t know that.
I got an excellent education, and it never even occurred to my parent to worry whether they could afford to have me study in Moscow State University, because it was free, and I was paid a stipend and provided a place in a dorm for free. But now in the “superior” capitalist system most people from provincial towns can’t afford that: there is tuition to be paid, no stipend, and most people can’t afford to support a child in Moscow. This is just one example. the same applies to pretty much every area of life.
You say…
“Jews are powerful, but omnipotent they aren’t.”
If you had said that the Chinese are powerful, but omnipotent they aren’t then that would be totally understandable but to say that about Jews whose numbers don’t match that of the Chinese in terms of either the population or the currency reserves, and yet to have a defining influence on the U.S.A. is rather unbelievable.
The truth is that Jews have been powerful as well as influential for a very long time but now are on the verge of attaining omnipotence, which ought to be worrisome to all concerned in the absence of clear indication as to what their plans are for the rest of the humanity!
You say:
That is simply not true. Soviet health care was, just as Russian toady is about providing care for everybody, no fees or charges. It may look ‘not so modern’ compared to the western medicine, believe me it was and still is much more efficient and useful.
Then you say:
I am curious, how then was ‘not adopting communism’ beneficial for Americans?
There is not enough time ans space to elaborate, and lack of talent prevents me to explain, but there is someone who did explain it all very well. 2006 was long time ago, so you can judge how accurate the assessment was:
https://www.resilience.org/stories/2006-12-04/closing-collapse-gap-ussr-was-better-prepared-collapse-us/
A fascinating piece by Israel Shamir, who is one of the most thought provoking writers on Unz.com. I certainly agree that the figures whether in Maos’ Great Leap Forward or the ‘Holocaust’ or in Stalin’ purges are apt to be exaggerated to absurd degrees and in the most arbitrary fashion. In this regard the article provides an important corrective
That said I have a few reservations
1) I am not sure that Soviet arrest and punishment Statistics should be taken with any more or lesS salt than Soviet claims re pig-IRON
I should have been clearer – I don’t doubt that at times Jews were victims, including of course the Third Reich. However, they have greatly exaggerated their suffering “holocaust” for political and financial gain, and this story is falling apart.
By the way the book by Ohquist you mention is available on archive.org. Thanks for the pointer.
This is a continuation of the previous point
2) As Ron Unz has pointed out and Mr Shamir knows well, it is the party positions that count and that Jewish overrepresentation in these key party posts and the security establishment seems unequivocal.
3) I have no doubt that following WW2 there was de-judaisation of the Soviet Communist party particularly following the defection of Israel to the West. The 1953 Doctors Plot seemed testament to that trend which started with the ousting of Zhydanov, the Leningrad Party Chief in 1948.
Thereafter Jews were no where near as prominent; the best known Jews were the dissidents.
4) Mr Shamir does seem to be rowing back a bit on the Jewish power narrative. Sure the Jews could not launch their attacks on Jetemy Corbyn or the North London coroner without the spineless acquiescence and indeed support of gentiles. Nevetheless they have through AIPAC and the Friends of Israel and all their other assorted lobbyists extraordinary powerbacked by the Holocaust narrative that never stops giving in terms of their guilt shaming
My wife is from the former USSR and she readily attests to the fact that the Soviet Union did pretty well at providing the basics of human dignity – healthcare, education, holidays on the Black Sea, dachas for growing your own that provides at least a counterpoint to the ‘life was drab and pretty awful’ narrative spun by the West. The ultimate problem in Socialism is always incentives.
By the way I believe Mr Shamir is a Christian convert from a Jewish background but he will confirm no doubt.
Among Jews in Russia the Bandits had the largest following and both Communist and Zionist were much much smaller. Then there were the Orthodox and Hassidim who did not want to have anything to do with any politics and had great aversion to Zionism. Possibly they were the majority.
The Lubavichers sided with Tsar during Napoleon wars and were considered loyal to Russia since and also because they were not engaging in revolutionary activities. It makes sense that Putin selected them to represent Russian Jews. However this sect of Hassidim became extremely Zionist which is not the case with other Hassidim sects with some being anti-Zionist.
The Lubavicher rabbi was saved by German Abwehr during the WWII. While the German officer who escorted him had Jewish roots it was done on orders of Canaris. What kind of deal and with whom was made it is not clear. For the followers of rabbi Schneerson it is another proof that he was the Messiah.
Soviet health care cured the ex convict Solzhenitsyn of cancer while in exile yet it killed Korolev the most important person to the Soviet space program during simple hernia surgery.
I encountered shamir’s writing nearly a.decade ago. He was incisive and refreshing. He discussed his conversion to Christianity. I found it very interesting as I also converted from one religion to another.
I’m not sure of the thinking behind this article but I know crap and dishonesty when I see it. Further, when I see this in a Jewish intellectual I am immediately on guard. I am shocked at his laziness. He let his guard down and has shown a deceitfulness he could have easily kept hidden.
The order built at Bretton Woods is collapsing. Jewish power will collapse with it. There will be no mercy. They will reap what they have sown. Ukraine is the backup plan as demographics, Iranian power and sheer hatred make Israel unstable long term.
Bon voyage!
Ah….that is the question isn’t it?
Reads like Jewish gate keeping to me.
You are referring to the book written by “An Eaton Lad,” a kind of “my summer vacation.” It was supposedly written by a schoolboy. Perhaps it wasn’t, like “Ann Frank’s Diary.” Schoolboys are not noted for their experience, lack of prejudice, and discrimination. The same is true of anyone who would cite it as some kind of authority.
Thankyou for this substantial response.
Where are the Jewish victims of the Soviet Union? Jewish victimhood in Soviet Union has a very thin historiography not for the lack of effort by Jewish apologists. Soviet Union was the first anti-anti-Semitic state where the anti-Semitism was criminalized. People were sent to gulags on the basis of conversations they had or words they put in letters that were read by the secret police in which they expressed critical opinions about Jews and their influence. The possession of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion was a capital offense. Unlike Christian churches Synagogues were not destroyed. Unlike Russian Orthodox clergy Rabbis were not murdered. Unlike the members of Evangelical charismatic sects Hassidim were not sent to mental institutions.
Yes, some Bundists were murdered by Stalin but it was political and possibly Stalin was egged on by Zionists. Yes, there was the Doctor Plot but nothing really came out of it. Wiki entry Antisemitism in the Soviet Union does not list any victims because those who were killed were not killed because of being Jewish.
When Mr Shamir puts on his “Apologist of Communism” hat all objective truth goes out the window. That Communism from Marx on was a Jewish affair—Lenin included— is massively documented, and beyond any doubt. But its antecedents, as those of Judaism itself, (as well as Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mormonism, radical Protestantism, Existentialism, Lutheranism, Hegelianism, Scientology, Gnosticism), lie in philosophical Dualism: that is, the belief that Evil has an essence and is a reality, that Satan is a God, if you will, along with good. Or to put it physically, that Darkness, or absence of light, “exists” as much as Light “exists.” Dualism makes axiomatic that Anti-Reality exists as an equal to Reality. Once that is implanted in the mind, or “indoctrinated” in it—it is very difficult to extirpate because it changes the perception of reality itself.
In Communism this classical Dualism is that of Thesis and Antithesis. It would be quite correct to call such Dualism, whether it is John Calvin, Karl Marx, Moses Maimonides, Lenin, or Jean-Paul Sartre by the term “Satanism.” And Satanic systems, such as the one towards which we are heading, are also always “Communist” in which the masses, the proletariat, the Goyim, are always slaves, lucky slaves, serving some kind of Nomenklatura. Communists are insane “idealists.” Their “idealism” is of a reality which does not exist except as an inversion. Its victims were not a few million. They were all the Russian people except for the few privileged ones. You cannot believe Dualists because Dualism a form of insanity which justifies any means.
That may be the case – I really know very little about the conditions of life in the SU and did not mean to implicate the SU specifically in persecution of Jews.
The “traditional” figures begin at 20 million, with some estimates much higher. I am not aware of any respectable Western academic who believes Mr Shamir’s figure of 650,000. Timothy Snyder suggests that Stalin murdered 9 million people:
https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2011/03/10/hitler-vs-stalin-who-killed-more/
There was still the issue of freedom…Were you free to leave the USSR?
Apparently he likes to wear this hat
Nice, always good to listen to both sides of the story and draw your conclusion based on all the information. Its pretty clear that the Socialist/Commie countries just want to be left alone, Imperialist USA is the one constantly trying to bring down anyone who isn’t willing to be a puppet of the gangsters, war profiteers, and wall st bankers running DC, London, and Tel Aviv.
Like Adolf said They are only interested in one thing: Is anyone willing to let themselves be plundered? Yes or no? Is anyone stupid enough to keep quiet in the process? Yes or no? And when a democracy is stupid enough to keep quiet, then it is good. And when an authoritarian government declares: “You do not plunder our people any longer, neither from inside nor from outside,” then that is bad.
Ask yourself this, if socialism is so damn bad, doomed to fail………why the hell do we spend billions of dollars making it fail? Why do we need to sanction the snot out of them to make them fail? Why do we need to go to war and bomb them back into the stone age to make them fail, as we have done in Libya?
Anyone that thinks about it with an open mind should be able to see through the BS. How many times can they repeat these ridiculous lies and we still believe them?
The propaganda war right now is on N Korea and Venezuela, theses a lot of disinfo there. Lots of Youtube videos for us lazy/busy people that don’t have time to read lots of books. Educate yourself and your peers while you still can, they’re censoring everything that goes against the (((narrative))) as fast as they can…
Question everything.
I find it interesting that denying this “holocaust” is respectable while denying the other “holocaust” can get you thrown in jail .
If the Bolshevik Yid were anything like their Zionized Western and their occupying-Palestine kin, then they were the monsters we are told.
All I have to go by.
US intervention against hapless Marxist 3rd world countries was never justified, but that doesn’t mean the USSR and China didn’t do some major democide. Next, we’ll hear that the Killing Fields were a hoax as well.
The soviets had a much higher maternal mortality rate than the west.
Anecdotal evidence also but the stories I’ve heard of dental care, childbirth and a serious lack of x Ray film ( leading to children’s preventable deaths ) don’t paint a great picture.
American is a different culture than Russia so communism would look different here. What worked in the USSR won’t in the USA
I do not think that the issue here is whether there is a possibility that socialism or some versions of it may offer better life for humans. The issue here is whether (1) USSR killed N million people and what is the value of N and (2) whether Jews played a special role as perpetrators in the killing process disproportionately to their numbers..
Thank you for your excellent rebuttal and for the tip on Mr. Francis’s memoir.
Yes,
And Robert Wilton wasn’t the only one who reported this,
DECLASSIFIED
DoD Dlr. 5200.9 Sept . 27, 1958
NWR by [signature] Date 8-17-60
PERSONAL AND CONFIDENTIAL
WAR DEPARTMENT
AMERICAN EXPEDITIONARY FORCES. SIBERIA .
OFFICE OF THE CHIEF OF STAFF
INTELLIGENCE SECTION
My dear Colonel Barrows :
(ecerpt)
”It is probably unwise to say this loudly in the United, States, but the Bolshevik movement is and has been since its beginning guided and controlled by Russian Jews of the greasiest type, who have been in the United States and there absorbed every one of the worst phases of our civilization without having the least understanding of what we really mean by liberty. (I do not mean the use of the word liberty which has been so widespread in the United States since the war began, but the real word spelt the same way), and the real Russian realizes this and suspects that Americans think as do the loathsome specimens with whom he now comes in contact. I have heard all sorts of estimates as to the real proportion of Bolsheviks to that of the population of Siberia and I think the most accurate is that of General Ivanov-Rinov who estimates it as two per cent. There is hardly a peasant this side of the Urals who has the slightest interest in the Bolshevik or his doings except in so far as it concerns the loss of his own property and, in fact, his point of view is very much like that of our own respectable farmers, when confronted with the I [?] ideal.
Unfortunately, a few of our people in the United States, especially those with good lungs, seem to think that the Bolsheviks are as deserving of a hearing as any real political party with us. This is what the Russian cannot understand and I must say that without being thought one sided, I should not hesitate to shoot without trial if I had the power, any persons who admitted for one moment that they were Bolsheviks. I would just as soon see a mad dog running about a lot of children.”
I am, Very sincerely yours,
[signed:]
Montgomery Schulyer
Vladivostok Captain, USA
*Also in the U.S. National Archives are two telegrams sent by American diplomats in Russia. State Department document 861.00/1757 sent on 2 May 1918 by U.S. Consul Summers in Moscow relates, “Jews predominant in local Soviet government, anti-Jewish feeling growing among population.”
*Document 861.00/2205 from Consul Caldwell in Vladivostock on 5 July 1918 describes, “Fifty per cent of Soviet government in each town consists of Jews of worst type.”
* David R. Francis, United States ambassador in Russia, warned in a January 1918 dispatch to Washington: “The Bolshevik leaders here, most of whom are Jews and 90 percent of whom are returned exiles, care little for Russia or any other country but are internationalists and they are trying to start a worldwide social revolution.”
I believe Mr. Bacque is prone to exaggeration:
– http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/#comment-2504350
My replies to him:
– http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/#comment-2505577
– http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/#comment-2506265
On Eisenhower:
– https://www.quora.com/Wasnt-Dwight-D-Eisenhower-a-Swedish-Jew
– https://www.quora.com/What-evidence-is-there-about-the-Allies-and-Eisenhowers-death-camps-and-starvation-of-the-Germans-after-World-War-II
According to Sept. Oct. Barnes Review, on page 28, the Central Committee had 62 members, 42 Jews, 20 gentiles. The Extraordinary Commission of Moscow had 36 members, 23 Jews, 13 gentiles. The Council of the People’s Commissars had 22 members, 17 Jews, 5 gentiles. The Central Committee of the Bolshevik Party was composed of 11 Jews and 1 non-Jew. This in a country where Jews were 1 or 2% of the population.
at this point in time, I’m not sure it’s possibke to calculate the death toll in the Soviet Union. I’ve heard 6 million dead in the Ukrainian famine, to mention one tragic episode.
It sure does appear like communism sucks though. That I’m pretty sure about.
Well, I think this is an excellent illustration of a point I’ve regularly made. Just randomly quoting some writer or historian, even a prominent one, without any “source analysis” is a sign of extreme stupidity. Reading actual books is better than Googling the Internet. The mortality figures for German POWs in Anglo-American hands were so absurdly ridiculous that even the historians who desperately attempted to refute the Bacque Hypothesis *admitted* they were totally fictional. I discussed much of this in a previous column:
http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-post-war-france-and-post-war-germany/
Now Ferguson seems like a smart guy and a solid historian, and I was quite impressed with his THE PITY OF WAR from 20 years ago, which although quite controversial made his reputation. He has subsequently been given all sorts of ultra-plum assignments, most recently producing the authorized biography of Henry Kissinger, whom he entitles “The Idealist,” though offhand I’m not sure that’s the most accurate term to use.
Now Ferguson is certainly a very successful British historian, not remotely as successful as David Irving, but very successful nonetheless.
But suppose Ferguson were to closely examine the POW issue and conclude that the Bacque Hypothesis was quite likely correct, and had the temerity to publicly say so. Then I strongly suspect he might easily follow Irving into widespread vilification, financial destruction, and harsh oblivion.
The notion that the overwhelming majority of historians or other intellectuals are *independent* in the conclusions they provide is simply ridiculous. If they say the wrong thing, they’d likely suffer enormous financial losses and perhaps even be purged.
Suppose Stalin called in his top economic expert and asked him “Is my policy of collectivizing agriculture a good idea?” Could we trust that the answer given was sincere?
Trusting the public statements of Ferguson or nearly any other establishment historian on ultra-touchy historical issues is almost as ridiculous.
A state needs not arrest individuals to mass exterminate people. Does the deliberate starvation of millions ring a bell? Can you say, “Holodomor”? (Mention also needs be made of Mao Tse Tung having starved to death at least 20 million Chinese – no arrests were necessary.)
And a state willing to mass exterminate millions of human beings without arresting them simply must be a state that would never keep two sets, or more than two sets, or never recorded sets of meticulous arrest records, or burn other arrest records, so as not to deceive anyone about the mass-murderousness of that state, mustn’t it?
Ask this: Why should trust be placed in a selected parsimony of documents from a regime that contrived the term “disinformation”?
That’s an excellent article comparing the collapse of the Soviet Empire with a hypothetical collapse of the US Empire. When Orlov methodically goes through details at the basic level, it’s inescapable that the US is much worse prepared than was the USSR, and North America’s unfortunate fractured Yugoslav style society will likely make it terminal.
https://www.resilience.org/stories/2006-12-04/closing-collapse-gap-ussr-was-better-prepared-collapse-us/
I actually have had close and personal interactions with German WW 2 POWs when I was young, through family connections but they are all dead now, who were treated extremely well in British and particularly in Canadian captivity, who stated that being imprisoned in Canada was “the best time of their life”, and that is why the Ferguson numbers seemed believable to me. These German POWs would regularly return to Canada – and some also visited the English families they worked for as POWs – for reunions to visit their old Canadian POW camp “stomping grounds” to reminisce about the fantastic years they spent there together.
After my short interaction/experience with Mr. Bacque http://www.unz.com/ishamir/red-zog/#comment-2551458 I take everything he writes and says with a grain of salt, since, e.g., he didn’t even seem to be aware of the fact that Freya was Helmuth James von Moltke’s wife and not his sister.
I highly respect what you have built here with the Unz Review, Mr. Unz, but saying what I shared ” is a sign of extreme stupidity” without having “walked in my shoes”, I think is disrespectful and rather stupid behavior on your part, if I may say so.
A couple of days ago, some, in my opinion, reasonable comments I posted here on the Unz Review regarding QAnon http://www.unz.com/announcement/has-the-adl-gone-into-hiding/#comment-2535643 , never saw the light of day and/or they were potentially censored, which I found disconcerting and extremely disappointing.
I have probably overstayed my welcome here…
I wish you and the Unz Review all the very best, Mr. Unz.
The Happiest Prisoners
https://legionmagazine.com/en/2012/03/the-happiest-prisoners/ Archived link: http://archive.is/EC8jA
” Other Losses was not well received and was harshly critized by many historians and its overall argument has not be taken up by any reputable historian. ”
Fun.
Reputable historian, those who support(ed) the truth of the victors.
Charles A Beard was a very reputable historian, when he showed that Franklin Roosevelt since 1932 was on the war path, he all of a sudden was not a reputable historian any more.
I explained here how Other Losses is substantiated by a number of books.
Was
Nicholas Bethel, ´Das letzte Geheimnis, Die Auslieferung russischer Fluchtlinge an die Sovjets durch die Allierten 1944-47’, 1975 Frankfurt am Main, ( The last secret. Forcible repatriation to Russia 1944-7, London, 1974)
well received ?
Do not think so, millions of Russians who had fought on the German side against Stalin deported against their will to the USSR, facing a certain death.
Some committed suicide while entering a ship in New York.
Stalin wanted the grain in order to set up heavy industries.
That millions died, he did not care.
Heavy industries are needed for war.
Hitler wanted the first operational hydrogen bomb to be dropped on the Ural electricity plants, water power, in order to stop USSR tank production.
Do not know this book.
But you can read any book on Russian, and other E European aristocracy, to see confirmed that they were a degenerate lot.
Such as
L.N. Tolstoy, ‘War and peace’, 1869, 1978, Harmondsworth
I mentioned the book on the Transsylvanian aristocracy.
Drinking, gambling, chasing women, not caring in the least for their serfs.
Completely confirmed in
F.W. Deakin and G.R. Storry, ‘The case of Richard Sorge’, New York, 1966
What I never before read is how people like Sorge, a German intellectual, were idealists.
WWI had convinced them that the capitalist system was the cause of all evil.
Sorge paid with his life for his idealism.
Weird in these days is how in Germany at present capitalism and money again are seen as the causes of all evil.
They’re unable to understand that even Robinson Crusoë was a capitalist, de decided between investment and consumption when he made a net for fishing.
Much of the present evil has been caused by politicians: globalisation was a political choice, as was free movement of capital.
Based and redpilled. Only liberal troglodytes and degenerates believe in “freedom of movement and capital”. Now that we have it, the amount of human resources stolen by the West from Eastern Europe is thoroughly disgusting and bigger than any loss of population during communism (and the population during communism did grow, unlike now).
It may be better for an individual to flee, but for the common good it’s better for the borders to be closed from both sides.
“I like people who weren’t captured.” – Donald J Trump on the late homosexual communist and ISIS terrorist John McCain.
“Russians don’t surrender” (Русские не сдаются) is a very popular saying in Russia.
” An interesting aspect of the book is the way that Khlevniuk shows how hardworking Stalin was throughout his “career”. ”
Becoming, and staying a dictator, is hard work.
Every dictator knows that there are enough people around who want the ‘job’.
Stalin, Atatürk and Hitler employed the same methods, one might say even Franklin Roosevelt, read Harold L Ickes diaries about his conflicts with Harry Hopkins.
F.A. Simpson, ‘The Rise of Louis Napoleon’, 1909, London
is an amazing book.
This nephew of Napoleon could have had a comfortable life, he decided otherwise in order to become emperor of France.
His career ended in 1870 in German captivity.
Only an “intellectual” or “scholar” like Ron Unz or the holohoax poseurs commenting on his blog could write such a crass contradiction.
For centuries now these “intellectuals” and “historians” have been writing nothing but kosher history because the majority of them were merely court jews or masons. “Reading actual books” that have not been purged and thrown down the memory hole renders only a minute chance of finding the entire truth. Even Irvings books have been edited massively by Irvings publishers and are far from being a fountain of truth.
The creation of the internet and its opening up for goyim to freely describe their life experiences and opinions has crushed all the stale old yiddish lies and cover-ups. This is why Jewish Power is so desperate to prevent “conspiracy theorists” from getting the truth out. If the goyim had been forced by JP to only read kosher history, then the great awakening that we are experiencing would never have been possible. This is precisely why Google is so busy burying the truth until after page 40 on any google query.
No Mr. Unz, reading the books the JP has filled libraries, schools and books stores with is not the right path to “truth enlightenment”. This can only be found in the deeper bowels of the internet, and likely for not much longer. I would suggest that you spend a little more time there reading up on things like the Illuminati, Freemasonry and Ritual Child Sacrifice because then these truth revelations would not keep startling you.
Nice try, (((Israel Shamir))), but I’m going to dismantle this nonsense piece by piece. Good thing investigating the Jewish Bolshevik issue in-depth has consumed much of my leisure time over the last two years, or else I might have actually fallen for this sinister misdirection.
- Regarding the number of incarcerated in the USSR vs. the USA, (((Shamir))) entirely misses the larger issue at stake here, which was that under the Soviets the peoples under their dominion had no rights of property, individual Liberty, or freedom of thought – people were often arrested for being “enemies of the revolution” or “bourgeois” for the ‘crimes’ of owning property or speaking negatively about the regime. A regime not rooted in the values of individual liberty/freedom will inevitably descend into tyranny because a citizenry left at the mercy of a government with no restraints on its ability to exercise power will undoubtedly be abused for nefarious purposes.
(((Shamir))) writes:
When I was a young and naive anti-Zionist leftist, I also believed this line of thought. Yet of course the documentary record of Communist regimes is undeniable – these so-called “worker’s paradises” always end up with slave labor and slaughter on a grand scale. Were these victims all “capitalist pigs”? Only a fool would believe so. And of course, we can’t forget about the flamboyant use of terrorism to achieve aims, as embodied by the quote of Leon Trotsky, real name (((Lev Davidovich Bronstein))): “We must rid ourselves once and for all the Quaker-Papist babble about the sanctity of human life.”
Funny how these wonderful “achievements of Russian socialism” didn’t apply to the slave laborers who built the White Sea Canal under Stalin and his Jewish commissars such as (((Genrikh Yagoda))), (((Naftaly Frenkel))), and (((Matvei Berman))).
Let me further the point about tyranny that should demolish your fanciful notion of socialism in practice. From an essay called Russia: The Reign of Terror by Clarence B. Carson, in a book called Disaster in Red: The Failure and Collapse of Socialism:
Unchecked growth of the state, eh? Sound familiar? Why, that just happens to be welcomed by the (((neoconservatives))) – the heirs of yesteryear’s Jewish Communists of Trotskyite persuasion that infiltrated the Republican Party/mainstream conservative movement for the benefit of international Zionism – who don’t think “we are on ‘the road to serfdom’” and feel little “alarm about the growth of the state in the past century, seeing it as natural, indeed inevitable.”
To conclude the point about ordinary life for the citizenry under socialism that the establishment is so allegedly frightful to get the truth out about according to (((Shamir))), continuing from the aforementioned essay/book:
Continuing onto (((Shamir)))’s other assertions…
Some Jews occasionally like to pretend they were the victims under Soviet Communism, but the true facts of the matter clearly refute this nonsense. Let me cite an article by Arthur (((Hertzberg))) for the Encyclopedia Judaica, with the bold emphasis mine:
Dr. William Luther Pierce, writing in National Vanguard, asserts:
Moving on…
There were probably more Jews in the ranks of the Mensheviks than the Bolsheviks as well, but (((Shamir))) acts like all this Judaic preponderance in leftist radicalism is not notable or suspicious. How many pinko Jewish sympathizers must there be in organizations like the Bund, Poale-Zion, the Socialist Workers Party or the Zionist-Socialist Workers Party to add to the pure Communist Party members? Do we have to add all the Jewish Labor Committee or Jewish People’s Committee members of the 1930s in the USA to the total? Or what about the Arbeiter Ring? That would sure increase the numbers by the hundreds of thousands.
And here (((Shamir))) makes a truly ludicrous statement. I’m much more inclined to believe Jews were attracted to Communism precisely because of its explicitly anti-Christian philosophy, which manifested in the form of Jewish Cheka/NKVD agents ruthlessly liquidating Russian clergy and finally getting a free hand to torture and murder all those hated “anti-Semitic” rural goyim peasants for refusing to acknowledge Judaic greatness. In fact, Jewish historian Norman (((Cantor))) makes the following observation in The Jewish Experience: An Illustrated History of Jewish Culture & Society, bold emphasis mine:
The continuity of this relentless Jewish war on Christian society extends to the USA, naturally; read this illuminating excerpt from the dustjacket of a book called Roots of Radicalism: Jews, Christians, and the New Left by Stanley (((Rothman))) and S. Robert Lichter, bold emphasis mine:
Moving on…
I could counter with this photo:
Or I could cite the first paragraph of chapter 4 of Churchill and the Jews: A Lifelong Friendship by (((Martin Gilbert))), bold emphasis mine:
Speaking of Winston Churchill, his rather incredible “Zionism versus Bolshevism: A Struggle for the Soul of the Jewish People” article that appeared in the February 8, 1920 edition of the Illustrated Sunday Herald sheds much light on the Jewish Communist issue and answers (((Shamir)))’s following point:
This sort of subterfuge is meant to obscure the reality of the situation, which was conveniently elucidated by Churchill, bold emphasis mine:
A perceptive person in the comments section above notes, wholly accurately in my view, that “In 100 years, Jews like [Shamir] will point to the overwhelmingly non-Jewish ethnic makeup of Congress and pretend that proves that Jews didn’t really run the USA.”
The claim about (((Schiff))) bankrolling the Bolsheviks doesn’t have much hard evidence to prove it as far as I’ve ascertained. But the reason this keeps reliably popping up is because both certainly had an overlapping, distinctly Jewish interest in defeating tsarist “anti-Semitism” (which in itself was an exaggerated Judaic fraud, but I digress). I have read (((Ackerman)))’s book too, and it notably says:
Recall that after their seizure of power the Bolsheviks quickly made “anti-Semitism” or owning The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion “counterrevolutionary” crimes punishable by death:
(((Ackerman))) also contradicts his charge of “bigotry” later in his own book when he acknowledges (((Schiff)))’s perhaps decisive role in the Russo-Japanese War, a calamity that some describe as World War Zero:
Furthermore, in a Times of Israel article discussing his book, (((Ackerman))) says:
Continuing on…
Alexander Parvus, real name (((Israel Gelfand))), was a very wealthy war profiteer who was nonetheless a leading leftist radical in his own right, one of Trotsky’s most intimate collaborators despite a personal love of opulence. The fact that a slovenly capitalist like him was freely funding schemes to advance the cause of socialism is indeed darkly conspiratorial. People curious about Parvus’ role should refer to Trotsky in New York, 1917 for more details about his myriad activities.
Adelson bankrolls the Republican Jewish Committee and it’s no secret Trump’s rise was to the chagrin of the Jewish gatekeepers of the GOP who much preferred their conventional invade the world/invite the world henchmen like Rubio, Jeb Bush, etc. And we’re not living in a global Gaza Strip yet but it’s not from lack of trying – to Jews, White people are just future Palestinians.
The most damning thing linking Jews to this greatest of crimes is the fact that they freely admit upwards of 80% of them continue to be extreme liberals (except when it comes to Israel, of course, in which case they morph into ultra-right bloodthirsty warhawks) yet also want us to simultaneously believe they had nothing to do with Communism.
People were well fed and draftees were in better shape than in modern Russia. The whole yonge generation was much healthier and better educated than now. They usually use those pictures of 1990 and later to prove shortages but that was already not the mature USSR you are talking but country which was being destroyed.
Shamir didn’t make such a claim , why should you?
Money. The library collection is valuable. Also most of the Russian jews ended up in USA.
Historians know that history books often tell more about the period they’re written in than about the period they discuss or describe.
The great thing about a printed book is that, once printed, it cannot be changed.
Those who follow my comments here know that I often refer to old, even a hundred years old books.
They cost next to nothing, libraries sell them for next to nothing to booksellers specialising in old books.
This is the era of climate change, that can be prevented an any cost by reducing CO2 emission.
I’m reading a book published for the first time in 1937, reprinted much later.
The author is a French geographer, teaching in Algiers, he died in 1940.
The book is about the history of North Africa.
As anyone knows, Hannibal crossed the Alps with elephants.
But where did these tropical beasts come from ?
The author argues that even before the time of Carthago there was an important climate change, but that in parts of present Morocco for some time a tropical climate persisted, where tropical beasts lived on, not just the elephant, also the cobra.
Some living cobra’s were found in Algeria at the beginning of the 20th century.
About this climate change he writes someting like ‘in geology 2000 years is nothing, in human history it is long’.
Therefore never in human history climate change has been described, until now, I’d add.
He also writes ‘if anything on this planet is instable, it is climate’.
Things like this cannot be written nowadays, is my conviction.
This is an embarrassingly naive question RVBlake in light of the USA’s [wholly unnecessary] Hiroshima & Nagasaki, the Korean war, Indonesia, Vietnam war, the brutality throughout Latin & Central America [ongoing-], Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria….and these are only the high points. With lots of, too many, bad things in between.
Compared to this Hungary & Czechoslovakia are minor blips.
Hannibal and Carthaginians, as well as Ptolemies, employed North African Elephants, smaller in size than Indian Elephant.
The larger African elephant was apparently unsuited for training and warfare. This is telling, since even the “trainable” North African and Indian Elephants were prone to run amok, panic and do more damage to allies than foes.
Regarding your climate change, what is present-day Tunis (Carthage) and Sicily were farming areas that fed entire Roman Republic. Also, rocky east Adriatic coast and islands were covered in forests, and so was ancient Greece (Balkan had lions as late as AD).
Shamir who once in a while shows that he might be human but cannot suppress his DNA as a jew and support for communism which they invented. I always knew he was a communist cause they founded Israel. even if the numbers of jews and those killed are SLIGHTLY exaggerated who cares. the jews have lied cheated and backstabbed the world for 3000 years and have control of the world because of their lies. even Putin agreed with the numbers as they stand. so if gentiles have to exaggerate a little to shine the light on them and to prevent them from causing more mayhem and looting. I say well done.
Good article; adds worthy perspective and balance to the mangled “history” (total booshit, really), routinely and consistently presented to us Western gulls.
Unless the worst of them can control it.
In many ways, the wars of the 20th century were contests between various forms of socialism and worst won out, as usual, and I’m not a proponent of involuntary charity or megarich arseholes in any form since the track records of neither are particularly worthy.
Trump is correct about that, and that includes the the the capitalist-commie cesspool known as the USA.
That’s a key concept and should be expanded. The Brit workers probably had relatively miserable lives as well, but for some reason one never hears of such things. In contrast, the German workers under the Nazis also had it a lot better and against much greater odds; that’s partly why their system had to be destroyed and why a huge monkey wrench had to be tossed into cooperation between Hitler and Stalin.
as the jew kills 60 million HE cries out in pain
Extremely well put.
Very important and obvious point. Digitalization of books opens all kinds of possibilities for retroactive alteration and for restricting the access. It is opposite what they ostensively claim.
Private corporations are behind digitalization process and they acquire extra rights which libraries of books with expired copy rights did not have. The libraries get some money from these corporations for making their books available for digitalization. In return the corporation may restrict their usage. For instance a book from 19c on some inconvenient subject with expired copy rights could have been reissued by some small publishing house but once this book is digitalized and content is owned by the corporation it may no longer be possible. The digitalization process is like book burning to take them for ever from public domain and eventually from memory.
I think it is still there. I meant to comment it but then did not have time. Anyway Qanoan psd an interesting phenomenon. It is a psyop, I believe. A very simple one directed at try believers in Trumps 6D strategies that will explain all failures.
Tune down the paranoia and stay. You often provide interesting and rarely seen material.
Obviously the POW who were brought to UK, Canada or the US were treated very well. I knew some German POW’s who were in California and Louisiana. It was paradise for them in comparison to those who were POWs in the USSR. I knew some of them also.
They worked here and people who were their guards did not see the war and did not harbor anger and hate as the front like soldiers usually do. And the local population acted according to what they read in the paper that their democracies are the most noble and generous and treat prisoners well unlike them Germans and Japs.
POW’s were more likely to be mistreated close to the front line. Often they were shot before they made from the front to the camps. In the temporary camps they often were starving. This might be understandable though not excusable during the war but Eisenhower camps were starving people when the war has already ended.
Then there is the question about Japanese POWs. Why so few? Fergusson actually is talking about it.
Niall Ferguson broaches one the taboo subject that nobody touched in the US yet, i.e., the rampant and wanton killing of Japanese soldiers who actually wanted to surrender or who has already surrendered. From him I have learned that towards the end of the war the higher ups decided to improve the stats of dead-to-captured ratios by offering ice cream and furlough to GIs who would bring Japanese soldiers alive. An the ratio was supposedly lowered from 100:1 to 10:1. So there are Japanese out there who owe their lives to some GI’s greater taste for ice cream than for wanton killing.
Very good. The most lucid comment by far I’ve seen making my way down the page. It really matters not how many were killed when you take into account how many could have been killed. Maybe laziness stayed Stalin’s hand one day and kindness the next, but that he should be given to act one way or another already fails the system.
This is why I really love this site. It forces you to think about issues in ways that you may never have done before.
If Bolshevism was not a Jewish orchestrated attempt at genocide I would be very relieved. This particular conventional wisdom has bothered me a lot.
Solzhenitsyn has a very different perspective.
No, I was not. And that used to annoy us a great deal. However, we know now that there is more to freedom, or to life in general, than the ability to emigrate or even to travel at will, attractive as this ability is.
The Soviet system was imperfect in many ways – don’t get me wrong, I know that likely much better than you do. That notwithstanding, it was a formidable project, an attempt to capture the sky, as Karl Marx once put it. It created its own universe: culture, ideology, morale, esthetics, everything. It left a powerful cultural and historical legacy and even now, 30 years later, it still exerts a strong influence.
The treatment of the Soviet system in the West has been heavily ideologically driven and as a result primitive in the extreme, almost caricature. GULAG, KGB, Stalin – that’s pretty much all. But there is a hell of a lot more to it than that.
Davies was predisposed to admire Soviet communism and ignore the reality of 1930s Russia.
He was from a very liberal upper class family and married into great wealth. He was in that milieu is rich people saving the world and how dare the working class object.
He was appointed by Roosevelt who was a more reasonable version of upperclassmen leader saves the world.
Nothing wrong with socialism 8 hour day good working conditions and the rest but Davies and his kind admired the Russian revolution and ignored the fact that the people were worse off than before the revolution and the millions of deaths
Davies arrived in Russia as what I call an empty sink liberal. Put in the plug, open the faucet and the empty brain fills with the latest propaganda.
So he believed everything he was told. Or he didn’t believe and lied like Walter Durant
All those achievements of Soviet Russia were also achieved in America and most of Europe in the 1930s. They were achieved by the strength of labor unions of working men voting for Men like Roosevelt Mussolini and Blum.
Free health care? We’ve had that in America known since the mid 1800s.
By state laws, every county in this country must have a free county hospital and county clinics. As America moved west that law was written into the state constitutions as the territories became states. In the 1800s
Protected tenancy?? What’s that standard lease arrangements that have been around for centuries? Big deal
And how do you know that Russian food in the 1930s was organic and tasty? You’re comparing chemical tasting fast food of today with 1930s food.
You are correct.
I would not trust the author. He is a typical Jewish apologist with the agenda to whitewash. On his web page he make the following statement:
Depending on one’s living circumstances the availability of large library purchases and affordable space to create a private library may vary widely. I was flooded in 1986 and lost all my school textbooks, among other things. This was all for the better since all the history I spent so many hours studying and reading about for decades was nothing but pure lies. I certainly wish I could have the money and time back that I wasted reading things like the economist. I “woke” about 2008, and I only “jwoke” within the last few years.
I have always enjoyed perusing used book stores, but never have had the hours to spend studying books I have never seen to verify their value and find the occasional gem. I appreciate Ron Unz’s own “public” library, but I prefer to not have to read a book online.
So instead I am always searching for old interesting books, and usually I find them on archive.org and then I download them in .pdf format for my personal pdf library.
Here is a great archive of fascinating old books that jews and their “intellectual” and “scolarly” puppet historians would hate, hate, hate:
https://archive.org/details/fav-know_your_enemy
Here is a great book from archive.org that I am currently reading:
Satan, Prince of This World
https://ia801402.us.archive.org/31/items/pdfy-CF3PRqb1CblGB8-3/Carr%20-%20Satan%20-%20Prince%20of%20This%20World%20%28Luciferian%20conspiracy%20exposed%29%20%281959%29.pdf
I think that I can state with the same level of certainty that Run Unz has about the 6 million jews that weren’t gassed that none of these books in know_your_enemy’s archive would never be found in a library old book sale. I am certain that I could find loads of books about Ann Frank, Gloria Steinham, MLK and Nat Turner though.
See the comment 115
Your documents are consistent with those of other scholars, including Simon Montefiore (author of books on Stalin). Churchill openly stated in news articles that Bolshevism was Jewish. The Jewish Encyclopedia and other sources did the same. There are various lists out there of the various Bolshevik committees that don’t align with the one that Shamir posted.
It is beyond my ability to resolve, although my wife (being Russian) is well capable of digging into the actual source documents. I find it rather suspicious that Kaganovich, Beria, Swerdlow, Kamenev, Yagoda and a host of other characters don’t manage to win themselves a tiny appearance in Shamir’s account.
As someone else noted, differing in the tiniest details of the Jewish Shoah is enough to land one in a state of incarceration. Denying the Holodomor, Armenian genocide, or Russian purges is perfectly fine.
That’s very encouraging about him. The only Ferguson book I’ve read is his WWI analysis, which really seemed quite good.
That being said, the unfortunate details of the Pacific War are only semi-taboo. For example, over 30 years ago, John Dower, an eminent mainstream historian, published WAR WITHOUT PITY, and received glowing reviews from prominent intellectuals. Clint Eastwood’s 2006 Oscar-winning film LETTERS FROM IWO JIMA showed the massacre of some Japanese POWs, and Eastwood mentioned it in a personal interview. So I don’t think it’s really much of a secret…except to the 99% of Americans who are totally unaware of it.
This is revisionist/commie apologetic propaganda, just like the misnomer of ‘war communism’ is a smoke screen.
Marxism = non market economy, which required getting rid of the grain trade. Lenin tried it, but finally realized he was going to lose power. Stalin came back to the issue and started killing all the kulaks exactly according to Marxist dogma .
The brutal realization one needs to get to, is that the Bolsheviks were perfectly willing to starve, destroy, and kill millions for a purely hypothetical experiment and fantasy, that of ‘communism’. That is a chilling realization.
These people were all complete Psychopaths.
Again…Well-known U.S. brutalities do not excuse those of the Soviets. I point them out as a counter-balance to comments on this thread which extol the joys of living in the USSR. Sorry you’re embarrassed.
Read
Charles A. Lindbergh, ´The Wartime Journals of Charles A. Lindbergh’, New York, 1970
a USA Pacific commander ‘my boys do not take prisoners’.
Or
Mark R. Peattie, ‘Nan’yõ, The Rise and Fall of the Japanese in Micronesia, 1885 – 1945’, Honolulu, 1988, 1992
Mass Japanese suicides, of women and children
On the other hand, the word ‘surrender’ did not exist in Japanese military handbooks, and -minds:
Robert J.C. Butow, ‘JAPAN’S Decision to Surrender’, Stanford, 1954
Therefore the emperor, supposed to have no might whatsoever, with danger to his own life, announced surrender on the radio, without mentioning the word surrender
John Toland, ‘Gods of War’, New York 1985
A historical novel, the Okinawa casualties: 7000 USA, 150.000 Japan.
He did not kill all, at least some were just driven off their farms:
Morgan Philips Price (edited Tania Rose), ‘Dispatches from the Weimar Republic, Versailles and German Fascism’, London 1999
At the time Price travelled by train through the Ukraine, desperate farmer families trying to sell family silver etc.
Cannot see what is apologetic about starving millions in order to prepare for war.
Read
George Macaulay Trevelyan, ‘The Life of John Bright’, 1913, London, 1971, Westport, Connecticut
on the lives of British workers,
or
John Prebble, ‘The Highland Clearances’, London 1969
and
Maurice Beresford, ‘The Lost Villages of England’, 1969, London
Horrible people, the rich British
See also
Edmund Curtis, ‘A History of Ireland’, 1936, 2000, London
I’ve always heard that claim, but I wonder if it’s really correct in actual practice.
For example, didn’t the Soviets capture vast numbers of Japanese POWs in their Manchuria attack right near the end of the war?
Also, according to Wikipedia, the Soviets took up to 3,000 Japanese POWs during their 1939 border-battle, though for ideological reasons, the Japanese pretended they were KIAs.
To Ron Unz’s point. More recently there is the case of the Oligarchs who controlled the country independent of the government.
There is a two part YouTube video of which I have no recollection of link or title, about the so called Oligarchs who took control after Yeltsin was elected. There is an interview with some fellow who was so sort of economic minister or advisor. He relates that he was called into a meeting with the 8 or 9 Oligarchs and told “we are the government” and you will do as we say. He asked: ‘what if I don’t agree with you’ and they responded ‘you will be fired’. He laughed at the irony while relating the incident.
Also: Thank you Mr. Unz! I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you site and columns. You may have studied physics and computers but you are a paradigm case of what a social scientist should be and the work s/he should do.
Women’s reproductive health was a massive failure. Crowded into shared apartments and tiny studios there wasn’t much room for kids so they had to limit family size. Even when they built factorys and new towns in rural areas they still built tiny apartments with shared kitchens and bathrooms down the hall.
Birth control
SU made diaphragms and condoms but like everything else they were defective. The average number of abortions per woman was 8 because the geniuses making a brave new world couldn’t be bothered to make the devices effective.
If you’re anti abortion think of the babies that went down the drain because of that
Diapers baby clothes and bedding
No washing machines of course. No laundery sinks either. The diapers had to be washed in the communal bathroom down the floor
Milk and baby formula
SU gave mothers 3 years maternity leave. Sounds wonderful until you realize why. It’s because toddlers need lots of milk the first few years. But so unreliable was the supply of milk so waters down it was that the only way for a toddler to survive was to be nursed by Mom
Of course the nutritional value of breast milk depends on the nutrition of the mothers. So as time went on and a new generation of malnourished Moms had babies they died because Mom’s milk was deficient and there was an insufficient supply of goats milk for the birth to 1 year olds and cow milk for the toddlers.
Cleanliness
Every visitor to the old SU noticed the smell of people wearing unwashed clothes due to the lack of laundry facilities.
A friend was born in China in 1984. His parents were not poor peasants. Dad has an engineering degree. Xaibo lived on rice water boiled with sugar the first year of his life with rice water and sugar boiled to a goo as his solid food.
Why so much sugar? Cuba was a colony of the SU and communist countries were over supplied with cheap sugar.
Why did Xiabo and all the babies in his town live on rice water and sugar the first year of their lives?
1 due to malnourishment since child hood their mothers had no milk for them. I’m obviously there were no moms available for wet nursing.
2 no baby formula for the first year
3 no goat milk for the first year
4 no cow milk for age 1 to 5 when milk is really necessary even for Asians
Here’s a tip babies can’t digest cow milk till one year. The curds that form in the stomach are to big so they are just passed out. Don’t know about sheep or camel milk.
And my friend Bob as he’s called; he’s only 5 ft 4 and very self conscious about it. His Dad’s 5ft 9 Mom’s 5 ft 4 so his parents are normal size because their parents managed to get milk for them as babies.
Socialism improves. on cut throat capitalism and feudalism. Communism destroys.
Something else that might be encouraging about Ferguson. In the beginning of his career he wrote history of Rothschilds which is very hard to get or at least it used to be when I learned about it after reading his Pity of War.. So I was wondering if there was more than what we were supposed to know.
You are correct about Japanese surrender to the Red Army. I think approx 800-900k surrendered out of which approx 500k survived the Gulags iirc.
In the first few months of War Japanese took 27k American prisoners. After several years of fighting there were 36k of Japanese POWs in camps. Something wrong with the picture.
I have read description of Japanese behavior in Gulags including one by Solzhenitsyn where he rooted for them even though he felt it was not patriotic when Japanese stood up to the criminal prisoners who terrorized everybody else. Also in some other memoir where Japanese organized strike which they actually won. This writer who was a Polish officer in Gulag thought their behavior was admirable.
That’s odd. I’ve never read it, but it seems very easily available on Amazon.com, starting at just $4.54 used. And apparently it was ranked very favorably by the NYT and BusinessWeek, so it can’t have been too “controversial”…
I disagree.
Communism fills a number of Jewish eschatological goals in regard to non-Jews. This has nothing to do with Christianity.
When this fact is compounded with the Jewish origins and leadership in communism (past and present), the excuse that Jews are attracted to communism out of implied defense from Christianity is not credible.
Second, the anti-Christian premise, in order to keep its integrity, would require that Jews shy away from communism in Christianity free (de facto or otherwise) environments. This is not the case either.
Jews, by and large, do not live in Christianity dominated regions in the US or Europe. Most of the regions that Jews inhabit are secular / Left. Yet, their voting patterns still indicate that they are the group who is most attracted to (ever further) Left politics (except when their internationalist interests [ie: Israel] are best attended to, in any given period, over the erosion of the out-group’s nationalist culture and political protections).
My observation is that Jews are attracted to communism as a weaponized political vehicle that has broad psychological impact on their perceived political competitors.
Thus, it works very well toward transforming society into something more functionally compliant (by force or influence), much less threatening to them, and it efficiently creates a society that works in a capacity that is the next best thing to real slavery (a primary Jewish eschatological edict).
Letting Jews off of the hook by handing them an excuse that implies some manner of righteous defense is a departure from the reality of their belief system, as well as a departure from history.
Jews were not isolated in the Pale of Settlement because of bigotry. They were isolated in the Pale of Settlement because they were a long-proven mortal danger to society due to their religious eschatology and the destructive role that it mandates for them in society. They have always embraced this role, as a group.
To grant them a defensive excuse is to ignore this fact.
You want us to believe that you can’t figure it out? C’mon, you know that Dizzy Izzy’s motive is to break down resistance to collectivist despotism, “socialist” grand larceny, organized famines, and so on. Yet secular humanists have earned a reputation for all this and more. What is to be done?
Now comes Dizzy Izzy to sanitize the reputations of communists by standing on its head an old “Progressive” trope which has been popular since the death of Stalin and the exposure of his many crimes. According to progressive apologetics, esp. in the USA, the USSR was truly despotic and destructive, but it wasn’t real communism or real socialism. It wasn’t true progressivism, the Progs have been saying. Dizzy thinks that this defense of communism is passé, so he seeks to replace it partly with a formula which was favored before the crackup of American communism in the 1950′s.
His refurbished apologetics goes like this: The USSR was truly communist, and allegations about its crimes and despotism are just calumnies spread by the evil meanies of “neoliberal capitalism” and their mouthpieces. Furthermore, adds Dizzy, it’s still true that the Jews had little to do with the rise of the USSR, which was a lovely place but which could not endure for long given its official godlessness. Never mind the “kulak” and his origins in the emancipation of the 1960′s. Be not afraid. Lenin must be resurrected, and then we will have abundant life—without “rich guys”—subject to a Godly faith.
Dizzy has done us a favor by floating this trial balloon of his. He imagines that the criticism he encounters here will help him to refine his ideas and arguments, to make them ready for prime time distribution. He did not intend, I’m sure, to sound an alarm about The Menace of the Religious Left, which has been a feature of European religion and politics since before 1517.
I didn’t. Question in response: is your comment an example of the notorious American irony deficit?
Yes, indeed. By apologetic, I mean that it is used as an apologetic for Marxism, i.e. the old ‘but it wasn’t real communism’.
The usual sick dull communist nazi like propaganda.You should ask the victims first.And we know many. Shame on you.
If somebody waiting to find archives to a murdorer ideology is fooled.The ideology itself give us all the info to realise what kind of people we face and what can happen if they take power on their hands.They become millions times worst than they accuse.Not that USA is not innocence.And the archives of my country which suffered from communism too proves that 80% of bolshevics hierarchy was jews.But followed by not jews too.As for victims in one day only we had 5000 murdored.And with that fact of murdor some hotheads today threatens their opponents and confess them too by stupidity the truth of fact.They are also trained and professional liars.It is known that Hitler was admiring Stalin and Gaibels in a New York Times article of 1924 describes the similarity between them.You need a looot of more reading mr Shamir just to unterstand what you read.If you are not a professional liar.
It’s not a question of excuses but of understanding and fairness, intellectual if not of any other kind. If the Soviet system is unacceptable because of these brutalities, then why the US system is laudable in spite of many more such brutalities? Ever asked yourself that question?
I don’t believe he is. He is just pointing our how inconsistent you are.
I agree, this myth of no Japanese surrender seems implausible.
I am far from an expert on the Asia-Pacific War, but my understanding is that the island hopping battles were ones of attrition, in which surrender was difficult; it was also where the more elite Japanese units were stationed. Consequently, low surrender rates. Just like surrender rates on the Western Front in WW1 were also very low.
The Japanese armies in China and Manchuria were lower quality, and subjected to encirclement, with no hope of resupply. Hence the large numbers of POWs.
In what way it is a defensive excuse? I think it is the opposite.
So You tell us that Solzenitsyn was full of Bullshit !
MISTER !
There are many more wittnesses , wittnesses in the Hundreds
Let me give You but One :
https://archive.org/details/TheRulersOfRussia-AmericanEdition-ByRevDenisFahey/page/n0
schiff’s funding is very well supported as anyone who spends an hour or so web searching will find.
the photo showing 1 Jew out of 15 smacks of cherry picking- I like Shamir but he decided what was true an initio, and ignored entirely Unz’s references.
you don’t do that when you’re truly digging for the facts.
I know of case from a guy who witnessed it that a group Japanese soldiers has already surrendered earlier and were sitting on the ground and some GIs were passing by and threw hand grenades at them. There were no consequences. It was on Aleutian Islands.
Nice job there, renfro!
There was that and much much more, but only a handful of ‘Merkins have any clue and even less concern, which is beyond tragic.
No “maybe” about it. The churches and monasteries were looted too and Rumania, I think, had its national gold reserves in Russia for safekeeping and those disappeared as well.
A sober (US) assessment of the rolling over of Manchuria by the Red Army with measured description of Japanese forces, the terrain and the scale of the operations:
https://usacac.army.mil/cac2/cgsc/carl/download/csipubs/LP7_AugustStormTheSoviet1945StrategicOffensiveInManchuria.pdf
I seldom have read so much Propaganda and LIES .. as in this Article
I am sorry to say .. it surprizes me that Roy Unz
allows such RUBBISH .. easily DEBUNKED
on his otherwise excellent Pages
Agree.
Truth hurts.
Hardly – not being American & living 7000 miles away. Call it an east Mediterranean “irony deficit” in light of the bombs. Sober realities tend to banish irony, or one could say the ironies are of a different order of magnitude.
Such is clearly not your case.
Mr. Shamir has no comment.
Very interesting. I guess we will see.
As to our host, Mr. Unz, may I draw your attention to some articles on this website:
https://russia-insider.com/en/case-911-was-israeli-attack-us-overwhelmingly-strong-ron-unz/ri24931
What a tremendous article by Mr Shamir…along the lines of the mythbusting series on Chairman Mao by Godfree Roberts…
Apart from i find this discussion RIDICULOUS
because the basis ,.. the article by Shamir is PURE AGIT PROP
and STUPID on top of that .. because it is contradicting
too many serious wittnesses .
I think it would be appropriate here on these Pages that SHAMIR
PUBLICLY denounces Alexander Solzenitzyn and explicietely calls him a LIER
I wonder if mr Shamir ever will be taken serious ..after that .. by any serious student of History.
The Germans were NOT the main financiers of the Bolsheviks !
Reg 20 Million provided by Schiff ..this was confirmed by Mr Schiffs son
To grasp the magnitude of that kind of Money at that time
one should MULTIPLY that number by at least 100 probably
200 .. to arrive into a comparative value today ..
and that was not all . the Internal War took long time and demanded a lot of money
I have in my possession a copy of a Money transfer from Rotschild to the Bolsheviks
The Money was transferred via a small Danish Bank in a suburb , Frederiksberg of Copenhagen to St Petersburg
I have also been informed that there were many more transferals of money and that these besides the danish transferals via Cipenhagen were transferred via Haparanda , the Border city between Sweden and Finland
Regarding Jewish Influence in the Sovjet Union .. i must say that i after many years puzzling over what really took place ..because i could not make sense of what occurred .. even if having travelled extensively in East Europe during Communism ..I received great Help in reading the Review by David MacDonald of Yuri Slezkines Book The Jewish Century.. nicknamed Stalins Willing Executioners ..These 2 Writings in combination finally clarified for me and explained LOGICALLY the Political Events during the last 50 years … where the Jews from having been Fanatic Marxists converted into becoming capitalist NeoCons .. while FLEEING from their Misdeeds in the Sovjet Empire.. Russia and Easteurope alike… This happened under the Radar of the West .. and it took some time before the Penny dropped for the Leftist Jews of the West .. who continued with their Marxist Subversive Propaganda until it became Ridiculous and Untenable in face of the Collaps of the Sovjet Union ..
I do realize that, just posting some relevant vids I come across, for others to watch. You’re not required to if you don’t want. Carry on.
Check this out, talk about ZOG, the real kick in the teeth is this passed the day after 9/11..
New US Law Obliges Americans to Pay Unlimited Billions to Israel
H.R.5141 – United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/5141/text?r=4
Passed by the House of Representatives on September 12, 2018, the “United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018” rolls back any limitations that the US places on the amount of “aid” American taxpayers MUST hand over to Israel.
The bill states in “Sec. 102. Statement of Policy) that it “shall be the policy of the United States to provide assistance to the Government of Israel in order to support funding for cooperative programs to develop, produce, and procure missile, rocket, projectile, and other defense capabilities to help Israel meet its security needs and to help develop and enhance United States defense capabilities.”
According to a review of the law published by the If Americans Knew group, the AIPAC-lobbied law, introduced by Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Florida), whose maternal grandparents were Sephardic Jews, originally from the Ottoman Empire, who had been active in Cuba’s Jewish community, and Ted Deutch (D-Florida), whose grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Belarus, the bill is “even more generous to Israel than the Senate bill and the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding and “amounts to $7,230 per minute to Israel, or $120 per second.”
The If Americans Knew review adds that the bill “guarantees $38 billion to Israel over the next ten years” and “is a dramatic departure from the deal offered under President Obama’s 2016 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
“Most dramatically, this new act would eviscerate the ability of President Trump and his successors for the next ten years to withhold United States aid to Israel,” the review continued.
[...]
The review added that the “second most important effect of this act is in Section 103. While the MOU limits the amount of aid [the US] give[s] Israel to the amount agreed upon, in this case $38 billion over 10 years, Section 103 of the current bill removes all limitations on how much [the US] give[s] give Israel.
“Under the new act, instead of 38 billion being the cap, as Obama stipulated in his 2016 MOU, [the US] must now give Israel a minimum of $3.8 billion per year until 2028.
“Without a cap, and with incessant lobbying by Israel and her proxies in the United States, the amount we give could conceivably double over the next 10 years,” the review said.
http://newobserveronline.com/new-us-law-obliges-americans-to-pay-unlimited-billions-to-israel/
Wow.
Jews were vastly over-represented in the upper echelons of Soviet Communism but they were bound to fall in the long run because Communist Power was all about Machine Politics.
To win in Machine Politics, you don’t have to be the most brilliant or intellectual. You just need to find the most support within the party. Given that most people in government are mediocre, they prefer the doer than the thinker. So, Stalin won out… like the Daley Machine ruled Chicago for so long. Daley had the support of closeknit Irish commissars who were all about shared power than individual brilliance.
If the US were to turn communist and if ALL THE POWER were concentrated in Machine Politics of the State, Jews will lose out to the Stalins and Daleys of the world.
But in the US, Jewish state power has huge support network in the private sector where Jews gained dominance via ability or brilliance. So, Jewish Political power is backed by media power, finance power, entertainment power, high-tech power, real estate power, law firm power, and etc. In the USSR, Jews had no such network since private property was destroyed and all the power was in the state. Even though Jews had control of the state early on, the logic of Machine Politics favored someone like Stalin who was less about brilliant theorizing and more about hard-nosed organizing, the kind mastered by the figure of Toohey in THE FOUNTAINHEAD.
This Samir guy is doing a whitewash of J/Z culture’s doings in the Bolshevik Revolution. Michael Hoffman noted that J/Z’s do not allow their bad score card count to be ever told or studied. It is anti-Semitic to even note one bad mark on the Judaic score card. On this tiny planet earth, all other culture’s bad marks on their score cards are allowed to be studied and examined without fear. If one examines the J/Z score card for even one tiny smidgen of dirt, one is labeled “Anti-Semite”. Next, one is in all the “papers” of our “free” press and denounced from all the pulpits of power as one of the “worst” people on earth. In most of the world, if one finds and talks about one smidgen of dirt of J/Z culture, then one is employable, jailed or ostracized. In many European countries, one is jailed up to five years for doubting anything about the Big H.
Yet, we have the entire world being destroyed in endless wars and conflicts in the last 100 years with great influence from J/ Z culture. The J/Z cultists even brag about it.
Stalin was poisoned on Purim 1953. Many J/Zs celebrate this. Here are some of the many articles about it from J/Z sources.
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/2995717/jewish/The-Miracle-of-Stalins-Death.htm
https://www.thejewniverse.com/2017/was-stalins-death-a-purim-miracle/
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/40426
http://www.rajeon.org/stalin-purim-miracle/
https://www.jpost.com/Opinion/Purim-miracle-of-1953-483994
https://jewishweek.timesofisrael.com/the-whole-megillah-on-stalins-death/
The hanging of the ten National Socialists in 1946 was considered a Purim related ritual by many J/Z cultists. To be so precise, it had to planned by J/Z cultists.
https://ohr.edu/3440
http://www.chiefrabbi.co.za/2012/03/purimsphiel-1946-the-purim-link-between-nazi-germany-and-nuclear-iran/
“Julius Streicher, one of the high-ranking Nazis sentenced to death at the Nuremberg Trials, moments before he was hanged in the early hours of On October 16th 1946, Newsweek reported this: “He stared at the witnesses facing the gallows and shouted ‘Purimfest, 1946.’”
What did Streicher mean by this? Why would a condemned Nazi mention Purim in his last words? Streicher was obviously familiar with Megillat Esther, which tells of the attempted genocide Haman planned, and how, when his plans were thwarted and they were defeated, Haman and his ten sons were hanged. Streicher was acutely aware of the irony of history – that he was one of ten Nazis hanged after being sentenced at the Nuremberg Trials. (In fact, eleven had been sentenced to death but Goering committed suicide before his sentence was carried out.) And so in the end ten were hanged, just like Haman’s ten sons in the Book of Esther.
The ten were sentenced on the 1st of October, in the days between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur of 1946, and hanged on the 16th of October, which that year came out on Hoshana Rabbah, which, according to the Zohar, is the day that judgment of the world is finalized.”
Purim was the main theme for the recent invasions in the middle east with Israel’s biggest colony US doing the most legwork.
https://daisyluther.blogspot.com/2012/02/happy-purim-lets-start-war.html
“Purim 1991: Desert Storm ended on Purim with the punctuation of a massacre of 150,000 retreating Iraqi soldiers on the HIGHWAY OF DEATH
Purim 2003: US President George Bush began the INVASION OF IRAQ with his “shock and awe” campaign, an attack of which the legality is still in question, as it was undertaken without the authorization of the UN. This warhas an unofficial DEATH TOLL of 162,333 people, and horrifyingly, more than 114,000 of the dead were made up of civilian men, women and children.
Purim 2011: OPERATION ODYSSEY DAWN began with the firing of 115 American Tomahawk missiles on Libya, to end 8 months later with a death toll of more than 30,000 people. “
The biggest J/Z fantasy of all is giving a Purim treatment to Iran. Iran is where the first Purim happened, so it is biggest goal of all. Notice all the chatter about Iran from Israel and its colony the US. It is all based on some BC era Purim fantasies.
https://www.juf.org/news/thinking_torah.aspx?id=414419
There will be a Purim after Ahmadinejad and the Ayatollahs. It will be a great Purim. It will be a fitting Purim for it takes place in the land of the first genocidal fantasy. Someday in our lifetime there will be a Purim after these genocidal fantasizers are removed the scene.
Personally, I think the number of dead under the Bolsheviks was closer to 10 million than 20 million.
Even so, there’s no doubt Stalin carried out ruthless policies to get things done. Granted, things weren’t so rosy in the West either. US had slavery and exploited Chinese to build railroads at huge human cost. And building of the Panama Canal was no picnic either, and the Westward expansion led to much environmental damage and expulsion of Indians.
There’s no doubt that huge population transfers by Stalin led to mass deaths. Whether it was Baltic/Volga Germans, Poles, Koreans(in far east Siberia), Kazahks, or whatever, mass transfers of populations were carried out with brutality and without consideration for life. Many died from exposure. Also, stuff like the Katyn Massacre ought to tell us something about the nature of Stalinism(though, to be sure, other regimes also carried out horrors). I suppose the difference is the US had a free press that could highlight atrocities like MyLai and Abu Gharib. In contrast, as USSR had a totalitarian media, any number of state crimes could be covered up. Thus, there were no checks and balances on Stalin. Even so, when I look at how the US media ignored most of the horrors in Libya and Syria, maybe we shouldn’t overly rely on the guarantee of Free Media. After all, so-called Free Media are monopolized by a handful of oligarchs who hire PC-addled scribes churned out by ideological factories called universities.
As for Jews, I’m sure there’s exaggerations all around. Some will blame Jews for everything wrong with communism. Others will whitewash Jewish role in communism.
But given the behavior of Jewish Power in Our World, I wonder about the nature of Jewish influence in the past. Granted, we can’t judge people in the past by how they act today. After all, Germans and Japanese after WWII acted very differently than during the war period. War-like people became peaceful. And today’s cucky-wuck whites sure act differently from proud race-ist whites of the past. So, it’d be fallacious to judge past Jews by behavior of today’s Jews.
Still, the amount of Jewish madness, megalomania, and mendacity in the present truly stumps my imagination. The looting of Russia in the 90s, the insane Wars for Israel, the use of mass-immigration-invasion to wreck the West, promotion of insane Homomania, Wall Street robbery, spread of gambling, the pornification of society, the promotion of cucky-wuckery about whites, the endless anti-white vitriol, the hysteria about RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA(that exceeds the most extreme paranoia of the Cold War period), suppression of free speech(while also claiming to defend civil liberties), zero justice for long-suffering Palestinians, criminalization of BDS, and etc… We can go on and on.
Did Jews suddenly go nuts since the end of the Cold War? Or has there long been a rather sick radical element in Jewish culture and mindset that drives Jews to push various forms of craziness through the ages?
Never let it be said that Ron Unz never includes iconoclastic articles for our consumption. That said, it is very difficult to take seriously what Israel Shamir has written.
Simply put, it is not believable that Roginsky is even trustworthy. Despite his protestations of being “anti-Soviet,” in reality, his work is financed by Soros and by the US State Department, both entities hell-bent on white-washing communism. You would have to believe that Soros is a libertarian and that the State Department looks out for US interests, instead of both being hotbeds of anti-American activity. Roginsky’s deep-dive into “Soviet archives” is credible if you trust Soviet-era record-keeping or somehow imagine that they are going to keep records of the people that they shoot. Record-keeping is what undid the Germans, after all.
Still, if you can believe that the Holocaust was just deaths due to the deprivations of war and that Auschwitz was just used for delousing displaced persons, I suppose you can believe that the Soviets arrested only 7 million people who were all criminals and terrorists. After all, America has a huge prison population, don’t’cha know?
The deeper problem with this whitewashing of the Bolshevik history, this claim that the anti-Bolshevism we hear is just so much rich-guy talk to protect their billions, is this: if the Bolsheviks really were nothing more than political and agrarian reformers, then what was their Russian opposition complaining about? If Bolshevism wasn’t a murderous will-to-power cult, then the Russian opposition loses much of its moral high ground. After all, why did Bukharin and Trotsky oppose Stalin? Why did the White Russians oppose the Red Russians? What did the Mensheviks really believe? What about Kerensky? What were his motives?
Revolutions have heroes and villains. If Stalin comes out the hero, then everyone else is a villain.
The narrative gets worse when you add the Jews. So, the Bolsheviks weren’t murderers, but, even if they were, it did not matter because Jews were Mensheviks. They staffed and funded the Menshevik Party. Yet, if the Bolsheviks were not murderers, but heroes of the Revolution, then the Jews were staffing and funding the evil opposition. If the funding was coming from outside, then Stalin’s security services were neck-deep in putting out fires caused by Jewish machinations. We are, then, right back to square one: Jewish money from outside of Russia was enabling the Jewish population within Russia to take over the country. This money swirled between Trotsky and Lenin, then Kerensky, then Bukharin, then back to Trotsky, and around anyone that could be bought for leverage…until Stalin noticed the whole thing and then put an end to it through a series of additional civil wars. True, while the Jews did not succeed, their participation deepened and prolonged the civil wars, until Stalin moved the entire Jewish population of Russia into the maw of the Nazis and the pogroms the enthusiastic locals instituted. We are, then, right back to examining the Jewish role in the entire Bolshevik movement.
Well to answer that all you need do is ask yourself.
- Do you think it possible that by some miracle or cosmic spirit one group of humans exist on earth who were totally innocent of any acts that caused others to reject and persecute them for 3 thousand years?
- Or in other words, do you believe that all the people thru those centuries who shunned or expelled Jews were evil and wrong and all the Jews thruout the centuries were purely innocent, good and totally blameless in what befell them?
Because that is what we are asked to believe.
Anon[412],
“A friend was born in China in 1984. His parents were not poor peasants. Dad has an engineering degree. Xaibo lived on rice water boiled with sugar the first year of his life…”
Probably a lie if your friend was born in 1984 to engineer parents…. Engineers are city dwellers, there was no shortage of supplies in mid 80s in the cities.
Chinese mothers do have problem giving milk, though, but it’s probably genetic. I’ve read somewhere that a certain gene controls both lactation and body odor, and that gene is very weak in East Asians. So 95%-99% (different regions)Chinese people have no body odor, but mothers also have difficulties giving milk.
To Sergey Krieger and other like-minded Russians including Andrei Martyanov,
I commented the following on Steve Hsu’s blog. (Link: http://disq.us/p/1w9mlrh)
My observation of Russians here in America, some through personal interaction, has also been that many of them are similarly “sick.” They will denigrate Russia outright without any sense of shame or guilt, saying almost exactly what the American MSM does. To this, my internal reaction would be one of
Like it or not, I tend to see this as a sign of “poor character.” Seriously, have some pride in who you are cultural heritage wise, especially when there is so much to be proud of. As much as these people try hard to be American, my thought on this remains much one of “real Anglo-Saxon Americans won’t see you that way, they’ll still associate you at least subconsciously with Russia, and they won’t respect you either.”
In any case, I read explicitly from somewhere else the idea that evolution does not pass on the genes of those who are ethnically self-hating, elaborated on above. I would love to say that I had implicitly been aware of this myself all along. Subconscious realization of this and thereby action along the opposite direction, really, should be instinctive for a normal, healthy person. This is why I regard many of the self-hating, West-worshipping Chinese and Russian immigrants in America to be “mentally sick.”
By the way, that the US-led West essentially committed genocide against Russia in the 90s through support of traitors of the Russian nation and people was my independent conclusion. This is a completely fair statement as the population indisputably went down substantially (in this day and age, the statistics readily available are almost certainly accurate).
What are your thoughts on those Russians who ally with Anglos to screw over other Russians? Is there a term in Russian for “Russian traitor” analogous to 汉奸 (hanjian) in Chinese?
Something else: my conclusion that the West cannot be trusted at all should also be instinctive for a normal person of your background, or my background. Are there seriously so many Russians naive enough to learn that only after having been wrecked once by the West? Someone who learns that a pit of snakes is dangerous after jumping into one is not more aware of that reality than one who avoids that pit in the first place. I thought that maybe overall, Chinese were more aware of this than Russians were since they are not white, whereas Russians, despite having some Mongol and Tatar blood, are much closer to Westerners in physical appearance and culturally, and so actually made a serious attempt to blend in that resulted in catastrophic failure.
A guy on Zhihu who did graduate school in math at Moscow State warns Chinese against studying in the US. One of his most memorable quotes was
In translation,
Again, this has always been at least subconsciously quite obvious to me, which is why I’m making preparations to leave this country.
The reality is that America is a dangerous place culturally and mentally for people like us. This is nation founded at its core on dispossession and Anglo white supremacy. Its elite at heart seeks to ethnically cleanse people like us, and the only thing preventing them from actually taking serious action to do so is the fear of retaliation from our increasingly powerful home countries. They will do just that so long as the chance arises, as witnessed in 90s Russia. I see nothing but extinction or mongrelization into the American population for the progeny of those of our type who stay in America.
On the more positive side, America is perfect dumping ground for the mentally sick right wing/liberal Chinese/Russians who would voluntarily immigrate once permitted. They will not be able to truly assimilate into the American mainstream and will instead become a political liability for America by adding to racial diversity, not to mention that they or their ancestors were political misfits in their ethnic home country as well. In some sense, this is a form of biological weaponry that self-deploys to America.
Since you seem to be a Stalinist, I’ll share a Russian translation of a Chinese poem I found on Zhihu extolling the historical place of the Soviet Union.
https://gmachine1729.com/2018/09/23/%E8%8B%8F%E8%81%94%E7%9A%84%E4%BC%9F%E5%A4%A7%EF%BC%8C%E4%B8%AD%E5%85%B1%E6%96%87%E6%98%8E%E7%BB%A7%E6%89%BF-%D0%B2%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B8%D1%87%D0%B8%D0%B5-%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B5%D1%82%D1%81%D0%BA/
YELLOW you can see pictures of members SOVNARCOM (you call it first Bolshevik politburo)
said:
“I should have been clearer – I don’t doubt that at times Jews were victims, including of course the Third Reich. However, they have greatly exaggerated their suffering “holocaust” for political and financial gain, and this story is falling apart.”
Application of science, rational thought, & logic are not what those who invented the impossible ‘holocaust’ narrative counted on.
http://www.codoh.com
Read
Robert J.C. Butow, ‘JAPAN’S Decision to Surrender’, Stanford, 1954
It is a day by day, sometimes minute by minute, description on how the emperor, supported by some politicians, succeeded in ending the war, endangering their own lives.
After reading, in my case, not a shred of doubt about how dishonorable surrender was in the Japanese mind.
John Toland, ‘Gods of War’, New York 1985
a novel, but the same story.
I happen to have known Dutch who were in Japanese concentration camps in what later was Indonesia.
Contempt for those who had surrendered was one of the facts.
But, as I wrote, history is never black and white.
Japanese kamikaze pilots did not volunteer, as did German and Russian pilots in WWII.
Lewis Mumford, ‘The city in history, Its origins, its transformations and its prospects’, London, 1991, 1961
states that the jewish rules aimed at isolation, a jew could not eat together with non jews, and the fastest possible growth of population, the rules for sexual intercourse.
On top of that, the ‘Chosen People’.
When one reads about the history of the Roman empire, it is striking how Rome twice sent large armies to Palestine against the jews.
There is a theory that Paul invented christianity as secret agent of the Roman empire.
W’ll never know if the theory is right, but that christianity undermined judaism, there can be little doubt.
Two jewish writers state that just thirteen % of those who could have remained jews chose to do so.
The jewish world is dominated by rabbi’s, writers state this, a friend of mine was amazed how in jewish society no decision is made without the rabbi.
According to Houston Chamberlain, rabbi Graetz, of Krakow, around 1890 in his nine volume or so history of the jews, writes that concience has no function in judaism.
There was a comment here about paranoia among jews, when I read it I remembered talking to a USA jew, in the USA, we had lunch together.
When I explained to him my view that Israel is on the self destruct path, he answered ‘but I have nephews there’, his body language just was fear.
No rational discussion possible.
Who is interested in what may be the jewish mindset in the USA I recommend Stephen Steinlight.
Gilad Atzmon wants collective psychotherapy for all jews.
Egon Caesar Conte Corti, ‘Die Rothschildts, Des Hauses Aufstieg Blütezeit und Erbe’, 1927, 1953, (Walter Gong) 1962, München
They behaved, and got success, not much different as Bleichröder
Fritz Stern, ‘Gold and Iron, Bismarck, Bleichröder, and the Building of the German Empire’, New York, 1977.
The essence is quite simple, in a society changing from feudal agrarian, hardly any money used, to industry and commerce, they saw the opportunities for banking.
The ruling aristocratic elite saw trade as beneath their dignity.
German Junckers, proud on their estates, even if they lived in gilded poverty.
Antony C. Sutton, ´Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution’, 1974 New Rochelle, N.Y.
Wall Street supported the bolsjewists in order to prevent that Germany again would start large scale trade with Russia.
Nowadays Trump tries the same.
My impression is that the really interesting books are bought up, the remaining copies cost hundreds of dollars.
An example is the only book written by an Arab in english about the zionist Arab war.
Maybe this blurb on Amazon explains the lack of controversy:
“Ferguson’s sprawling history covers much ground and involves a cast of hundreds of players. At the outset he notes that his book was commissioned by the modern descendants of the House of Rothschild; even so, he approaches his task with careful balance and a critical eye….”
This would seem to indicate that there is less than we would like to know.
Josephus’ works answer that question.
Also this, from Hannah Arendt, the ex-Zionist idealist.:
As for crazy, what do the actions of Israelis today tell us?
I have found many interesting books on historical and other subjects on abebooks.com – they have a larger selection, and often lower prices, than amazon.
Sure, it’s called confirmation bias. And neither you nor Shamir is exempt.
Another good source is biblio.com.
UNZ.org is another mother lode of info and opinion.
Yes of course, everything, and you have proof of this. And you have read it all. And all of it is 100% accurate. For example, a Jew has never gotten a “Russian” ethnicity in his passport, then or now.
Well there’s an old saying: Garbage in, garbage out.
The archives can only validate Soviet atrocities, they cannot negate it. Otherwise the release of the Auschwitz death books would conclusively prove that there was no Holocaust, wouldn’t it?
I hope you basic math as arithmetic is ok. The numbers are there for all to see. I actually believe Stalin did not shoot enough. Would save a lot of troubles later on. Numbers coming form BS spreaders to whom you obviousness believe without need for any proof are in tens of millions. The real numbers are around 600 000 from 1918 till 1953.
The times were tragic but those were not Bolsheviks who created that mess. They actually saved Russia from sure death which would come due to previous rulers neglecting resolving major problems for far too long.
Actually in 80′s I fell under the spell and believed Stalin’s so called atrocities but later I repented. I never believed anything told about Lenin though. The reality is that Shamir opinion is based upon reading results of archival researches. I read some including paper written by Kruglova and Rudenko to Krushev.
http://www.alexanderyakovlev.org/almanah/inside/almanah-doc/55696.
What else do you need? You obviously believes it is lies. So, Solzhenicin a liar is a far better source and where did he get his numbers? Out of his middle finger?
Good analysis. Zionism also split the revolutionary movement and in the end proved much more attractive to exercising Jewish power through its outreach network in the US and Western Europe.
What amazes me, archives are truly opened, the numbers and everything is known. Shamir posted the list of the members of the first Soviet government which is in the open for all to see. But no, these people keep thinking there is a lot of hidden and all of this are lies. However they believe whatever stupid numbers are promulgated by various BS peddlers. The fact that Soviet population kept growing while according to them losing 60-100 millions is ok for them.
Basically people who has no knowledge of basics of Russian history dare to offer their worthless opinions here and derive their “knowledge” from similar sources.
Communist propaganda was dedicated to showing the corruption of the aristocratic classes, and of religions. All that one learned about religions in their museums was about burning at the state and methods of torture. All societies and all classes are corrupt to some degree or another. Communist propaganda wanted to show the workers and peasants as Saints and the Communist Party as the Chosen Ones. They aren’t. The English school boy who went to Russia and “wrote about his travels” that you cite called himself “An Eaton Lad” as the author. I forget the title of the book. There is no reason to pick out the Russian aristocracy as being any more blameworthy than British or German or Italian. I have read of many cases of Russian aristocrats trying to do good things. The governor of Crimea in the middle 19th century was rich but responsible. Tsar Alexander II freed the serfs. Louis the XVI was quite respectable. Do not fall for propaganda caricatures.
Thank you.
Some did, and so what? Capital crime indeed. Many Russians Jews are mixed breed and are entirely Russian by culture, married to ethnic Russians and indistinguishable in any way from ethnic Russians. Some Russian Jews preserve their Jewishness and identified themselves specifically as Jews but most do not – I’ve known people of both types.
This obsession of yours with Jews seems so bizarre. Stalin was Georgian, after all. And so was Beria. Ezhov, the Head of NKVD presiding over the Great Purge or 1933-38, was ethnic Russian – what difference does it make?
They can provide and have provided accurate numbers and negate the overblown claims. There is a huge difference 800,000 people executed over 30 years and even 4 million as claimed by Khrushchev, let alone 20 or 60 million the later authors claimed.
The archives also provide reasons for people being imprisoned, and it turned out that not all of them were political prisoners, not even the majority. For example, some people looking to rehabilitate their relatives were shocked to find out they were in prison for collaborating with the Nazis or for simple criminal offenses.
The truth always matters, my friend, whether you like that truth or not.
I have looked up the 1st sovnarcom (which I hadn’t heard of before) and am just as confused overall. For most of us looking in the actual archives is not an option so that leaves the internet which is very polarised on this subject. From what I can tell there were 4 Jews on the 1st sovnarcom but how many members overall? 7? 12? 15?. Robert wilton of the times seems to be a very unreliable source.
He is the propaganda caricature. He can’t transcend his conditioning of Dutch and Protestant superiority and the bias against Catholics and Orthodox and anything East of Elbe and South of Alps. He sometimes provide good information because he is well read but he is able to synthesize it. The map of his knowledge is many unconnected dots.
The fact is there are many people who disagree with Israel, including Putin, who carries vastly more weight than you and Israel combined (and Israel’s explanation of Putin’s statement is just ludicrous).
I don’t really care to debate the details as it is settled for me and I have debates that interest me much more to engage in :). But I can relate to falling under spells, I once believed in the Holohoax, and then when deeply looking into it, realized it was one of the Big Lies.
I wrote nothing of the sort, and frankly resent that you would twist my words and then try to denounce my argument. That is called bad faith debating, or a straw man more specifically. The obvious point is you cannot rely, for numerous reasons, on the ethnicity on the Russian passport in 1917 to prove the ethnicity of the person. Beyond numerous other isssues.
The Bolshevik Revolution “just happened” to coincide, of coure, with the opening up of the Pale of Settlement. Jews were always free to leave the Pale of Settlements if they elected to assimilate, and we know from Jewish history how totalitarian Jewish communities were. So the Jews that were up until recently in the Pale of Settlements – the very strict, unassimilated Jews – were not these integrated ones (and of course I agree, counltess Jews have assimilated over history, but these are no longer Jews, they are not longer loyal to the tribe, and we are not referring to them by using the term “Jew”). Which explains why they persecuted Christians so methodically – Judaism despises Christianity and, indeed, the “true” Jewish view is that Christians are idolaters and must be killed. There is no debating this, though of course Jews do, but disingenuously. (Reform Jews just don’t follow the more barbaric parts of their religion.)
That the truth is bizarre to you is not my concern. But I don’t care to debate this issue, it’s been debated countless times already, to me the evidence is simply overwhelming. Agree to disagree.
By the archive argument, you would have to agree that only a few 10,000s died at Auschwitz, the vast majority by disease, most of the remaining by old age and the like. So, is that your belief? Or do you use the “archives provides” argument only when it confirms your bias?
So what? Even if this is true, and I have not looked into his claims as it doesn’t interest me to do so, you have to demonstrate that the “government” held the power. Libya, also, has a national government, and should we conclude, by the fact that it is not loaded with jihadists, that jihadists have no power in Libya? Or, asked another way: there was once a Vichy Regime in France. Are we to conclude, based on the fact that it was not loaded with Nazis, that the French were independent? By the fact that the Iranian government was not loaded with Americans, that the Shah was ruled from Tehran? By the fact that the Polish government of the Warsaw Pact was not loaded with Russians, that Poland was ruled by Poles?
Why ask such a silly question?
Maybe it is you that believes “stupid numbers” peddled by the “BS peddlers” that you believe? Or do you have some time portal, that you traveled back in time and witnessed every event, and can state with certainly, which version of history is true? Does it really make sense that the Communists would document every single atrocity they committed, and that these records would survive for decades?
That hardly proves a thing. It’s a question of growth rate, as well as the accuracy of the various censuses.
No doubt everyone should worship at the feet of Your Holy Majesty and Intake Your Perfect Truth :).
You should see Tuol Sleng.
And I am telling you that you can’t rely on the ethnicity to understand the person’s cultural identity, allegiances, or behavior. Isn’t this even more obvious?
You don’t want to debate – fine, neither do I. But as a parting gift, let me tell you that the Bolshevik revolution was an event in the Russian history of such an immense significance and proportion involving millions of people and countless nations that all this rant about Jews is beyond stupid.
To properly extract the information from the archives and understand it, a brain is required, yes. But if you don’t believe the information in the archives, you don’t believe any objective data, then you are free to fantasize any way you like. Is that what you prefer?
I’m quite certain that Charles Lindbergh, as mythoclast, told the truth about that issue and others in his “Wartime Journals,”(https://www.abebooks.com/9780151946259/Wartime-Journals-Charles-A-Lindbergh-0151946256/plp ) and we all know how he is still smeared to this day.
Also, very few Japanese wanted anything to do with war. A handful of militarists were wantonly goaded into it by the US ruling elite. The whole war was unnecessary and a wanton act of aggression by them.
For some reason, the hyperlink doesn’t seem to work here…
From Lindbergh journals:
http://www.charleslindbergh.com/ny/106.asp
“I am shocked at the attitude of our American troops. They have no respect for death, the courage of an enemy soldier or many of the ordinary decencies of life. They think nothing whatever of robbing the body of a dead Jap and call him a “son of a bitch” while they do so.”
“I said during a discussion with American officers that regardless of what the japs did I did not see how we could gain anything or claim that we represented a civilized state if we killed them by torture.”
And when he traveled in Germany shortly after the Nazi surrender in May 1945, he wrote in his journal. “What the German has done to the Jew in Europe, we are doing to the Jap in the Pacific.”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/japan/1495651/American-troops-murdered-Japanese-PoWs.html
Charles Lindbergh, the American aviation pioneer, who toured the Far East visiting United States units. On one occasion he commented to a group of senior officers that very few Japanese seemed to be taken prisoner.
“Oh, we could take more if we wanted to,” one of the officers replied. “But our boys don’t like to take prisoners.
“It doesn’t encourage the rest to surrender when they hear of their buddies being marched out on the flying field and machine-guns turned loose on them.”
” A handful of militarists were wantonly goaded into it by the US ruling elite. The whole war was unnecessary and a wanton act of aggression by them. ”
Franklin Roosevelt needed the Japanese attack in order to be able to wage war.
Lindbergh, by phone on Pearl Harbour day, from the Chairman of America First Committee ‘he (FDR) got us in (the war) through the back door (Japan)’.
Oil and iron boycott.
See his diary.
I’ve been there. Not very impressive.
Agree. We have been living through the Purimfest… Guess, the “chosen” are not aware that their hot preparations for the world domination could reach the temperatures that are incompatible with life.
A relevant comment on Moon of Alabama: http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/10/saudi-embassy-shoots-own-goal-says-al-qaeda-rejects-iran-because-arabs-support-it.html#comments
No 15: “France, the UK, and the US all suffer from Zionist-occupied government/media complexes, and until that changes all three will continue to act to the detriment of their domestic populations and humanity in general.”
No 16: “Under Cheney/Bush the MEK [The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran or the Mojahedin-e Khalq] was put to work in the destruction of “seven countries in five years”.
Hillary handily moved MEK from the terror list to the friends list.
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/
that-time-hillary-clinton-removed-john-boltons-favorite-terror-cult-from-the-terrorist-list-65e7776c5e2f
John Bolton addressing A MEK pep rally:
“I had said for over 10 years since coming to these events, that the declared policy of the United States of America should be the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime in Tehran,” Bolton proclaimed. “The behavior and the objectives of the regime are not going to change, and therefore the only solution is to change the regime itself. And that’s why, before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran!”
Trump’s lawyer Rudolph Giuliani at another MEK event in Paris.
“The mullahs must go, the ayatollah must go, and they must be replaced by a democratic government which Madam Rajavi represents,” Giuliani said in reference to MEK cult leader Maryam Rajavi, adding, “Freedom is right around the corner … Next year I want to have this convention in Tehran!”
On the latest protests in Iran, his comments got even creepier:
“Those protests are not happening spontaneously,” Giuliani said. “They are happening because of many of our people in Albania and many of our people here and throughout out the world.”
Again, the lawyer for the President of the United States was addressing the MEK terror cult when he said this, and that terror cult has a training compound in Albania.
Note: Albania is adjacent to Kosovo where the huge US Camp Bondsteel is located.
Destroying Yugoslavia was apparently useful to “The West.”
— The genuflection before the Jewish Power by Giuliani, Bolton and Clintons is nauseating, disgusting. They all are miserable opportunists devoid of any dignity.
As for Cheney the Traitor, zionists simply helped to uncover the darks subhuman essence of this amoral and heartless creature.
Educational material on where we are today and why: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1354&v=V1VVhrkc4Kg
“Christopher Bollyn speaking on the topic, “Our Political Crisis: Ending the Twin Deceptions of 9/11 and the Fraudulent War on Terror.” He makes clear that 9/11 and the War on Terror are dual deceptions imposed on our nation by the Israeli/Zionist and Neo-Conservative cabal that controls our government and media. Our nation has suffered under this deception for 15 years. It’s time for us to raise our voices and stop the wars.”
The thing is .. and makes sense .. is the littel appreciated knowledge ..that the British Empire in reality was ..and is .. a Jewish Empire .. just as the US became after 1913 ..and is … It suited these Forces excellently to have Czar Russia Destroyed .. as well as later Central Europe .. This is also the View of George Friedman, the Jew from Stratfor > ” So the primordial Interest of the United States over which for a century we have fought war , the First , the Second and Cold war..has been the Relationship between Germany and Russia , because united theyre the only force that could threaten us and to make sure that doesnt happen ” …his thoughts leaning heavily on the Doctrine formulated by Mackinder , 1904 .in his “The Geographical Pivot of History” . An attempt was made to conquer the European Center by the Bolsheviks ..but it failed ..due to lack of support ..as well as lack of real interest by the Forces governing the West ..and over time the JEWS lost their grip on Power in the Sovjet Space … the Slogans didnt work anymore .. there had been too many Killings .. they were increasingly despised by the native russian and easteuropean Populations ..Then they fled ..back to their brethren in ZIO ANGLOSAXONIA ..with whos help they had succeeded in the first place … and where they are today .. in POWER . The Instrument to control the West has since the 50 ties been their Offspring : Cultural Marxism .. ..and they have been quite succesfull in that venture..which currently includes DESTABILISATIOn by mass invasion from Middle East and Africa ..
You’re blowing smoke, quite disingenuously again. Again, during the Nuremburg trials the lying mass murderer, tyrant and all around POS Stalin kept claiming that he had evidence of the Holohoax. Well it turns out his Red Army built some “gas chambers” after the war in the Eastern camps to frame the Germans – this, actually, is easily proven. Second, supposedly he had these Auschwtiz death books to prove the atrocities. Well Gorbachev released these death books, and they should only a few 10,000s of dead in Auschwitz. Since these are the historical archives, I am asking you, since you claim one must believe there were no greater atrocities committed then those recorded in the archives, does this prove beyond any doubt that the Holocaust is a hoax? Yes or not? And if not, why is it different from the Soviet archives, which you claim disprove greater Communist crimes simply because not all of them are recorded there?
Indeed, a brain is required. You should check yours, it seems to be leaking all over the floor or down the sink.
Population statistics for Russian Federation: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9D%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B5_%D0%A0%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%81%D0%B8%D0%B8#%D0%A0%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%81%D0%B8%D0%B9%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B0%D1%8F_%D0%A4%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%86%D0%B8%D1%8F.
Plain genocide. Births minus deaths ranged from −687,066 to −958,532 between the years 1993 and 2006. It only recovered to a mere no net loss as late as 2013. 20 straight years of Russian genocide committed by the Anglo-Zionists and their Russian accomplices. Not to mention that there are like 10 million more women than men a legacy of WWII that only worsened after the dissolution of the USSR: http://infotables.ru/statistika/31-rossijskaya-federatsiya/200-sootnoshenie-chislennosti-muzhchin-i-zhenshchin-rossii-v-2010-i-2002-godakh-tablitsa.
This is like what happens during conquest with men killed and women enslaved. So many Russian women are marrying out now. It’s like ethnic cleansing. And that lasted for as long as two decades.
By births minus deaths, a net loss of 13,373,900 between 1992 and 2011, nearly 10% of the population in 1992. The actual population of Russia didn’t decrease even half as much presumably due to people moving into Russia proper from other parts of the USSR which were even worse off.
I’m ever more convinced that the Anglo-Zionist establishment is on a covert campaign to ethnically cleanse Eastern Europeans and East Asians, the two groups most threatening to their quest for world domination. They have already instigated mass media campaigns demonizing “dictators” of both groups for genocide against their own people when it is they who are keen on such genocide.
The reality with China of course is that the population went from about 475 million in 1949 to about 930 million in 1976, almost doubling, hardly the profile of a genocidal state.
On this, I was influenced recently by the writings on someone on Reddit, one of whose comments I read was (link)
Yup.
If I remember correctly, Lindbergh also described the ghastly deaths suffered by Japanese soldiers who were trapped in caves and subjected to death by flamethrower and how they were buried en masse with sadistic contempt.
In Vietnam, among other atrocities in a “war” ( demonic slaughter,really, of a long abused population living on the edge), that itself was one huge pile of continuous atrocities, some knocked the gold teeth out of dead VC and wore them, usually, as a necklace. I saw that myself.
Yup. But it was more of a general economic boycott than just iron and oil.
Japanese assets in the US were frozen, the Panama Canal was closed to Japanese shipping, Japanese diplomats were routinely ignored, insulted and humiliated too, and the Commies in China were supported among other crimes against freedom committed by the Commie loving FDR. He also betrayed the Japanese, who were allies of the US in WW1.
Jews are always rewriting history to suit themselves. They have no objective sense except for: “what is good for the Jews.” That is simply a characteristic of Dualism. It leads to circular reasoning in its relative form and to solipsism in its absolute form. Absolute subjectivity.
Maybe not, but instructive to anyone with a brain nevertheless.
I’ve been there too, and stumbled on the Killing Fields while strolling around Phnom Penh. I was purposely trying to avoid going there but found myself in a park like setting and I was shocked to see bits of clothing and shoes, then bones that were certainly human remains protruding from what were obviously very shallow graves.
As a result, I tend to believe that the Killing Fields are no hoax. But thanks for your response, it confirms a lot I suspected about you.
BTW, Your attempt at Defending the Bolsheviks and Soviet Communism is weak as many of the comments indicate. You damn your heroes with weak excuses and expose yourself and your ilk for the transparent truth-twisting tyros you are. That’s why I say this is an excellent article, hope you keep it up, and thank RU for publishing such bilge.
PS: Almost everyone I’ve ever talked to about the Alamo states disappointment with it too, but it only means that they’re thrill seeking simpletons;the place is not physically imposing, but what it stands for, and the layers of irony it attests to are impressive but probably not for the reasons you’d ever imagine.
In 50 years, if humanity is still around, I wonder who the history books will blame the starvation going on now in Yemen on? The Houthi leaders? The Saudis? Iran? Israel/US?
I think I know who. Just something to think about. Might tell you about how things worked in the past also. If we’re doing it now, no doubt we would have done it then too.
Same as the way the western media describes to us the situation in Syria, calling it a civil war, Syrians fighting for freedom from a horrible dictator, but it isn’t, it is foreign mercenaries from all over the globe, Saudi, UAE, many more, that are there committing horrible war crimes, being funded by US, UK, France, many many more. But you would never know it listening to our media here. I wonder what the history books will say about that?
Why bother? He’s “not impressed,” which comes as no surprise since the only thing that impresses such mouthy, ignorant punks is their utterly insignificant selves.
A table I made to illustrate West’s genocide of Russians following dissolution of Soviet Union. Part of an article I submitted on Chinese media on how there is a covert Anglo-Zion agenda to ethnically cleanse East Asians and East Europeans.
The columns are population on 1/1, live births, deaths, and natural change.
Now the question is will history eventually cleanse the Anglo-Zions in return. Many people on here are pessimistic about Anglo-Zion prospects out of demographic reasons but what matters ultimately is who the rulers are. The implication is of course that the Anglo-Zions can still rule without being the majority, they can manipulate others to do their dirty work.
Interesting to note that when the Soviets sold off the family jewels, including Russia’s ancient occult and magical manuscripts one of the biggest buyers was the Soros foundation.
China has successfully produced its own version of socialism much inspired by the Soviet Union. The USSR, while ultimately a failed state, had its share of glory and transformed the world, much for the better I believe. As far as I can tell, people in China still have high regard for it, and for Stalin as well. I still remember reading stories about Lenin in Chinese primary school books. I shall translate a Chinese poem extolling the USSR’s historical place to English now, having already done so (probably not very well) to Russian.
This guy also compared Stalin to Alexander the Great. He also thinks that Chinese communist civilization will unleash a new chapter in world history. He even wrote that US raised Chinese loyal to that cause might have a place in that.
He’s clearly pretty fucking smart and thoughtful and wrote at least a few really perceptive answers about religion as well. Yes, he is kinda weird, but intellectuals in China who think like him aren’t rare. They may even be somewhat the norm.
I have to say that Chinese communists make some pretty good music and film too. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGwWE37TYns&t=43m23s.
And https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGwWE37TYns&t=5s.
This is from a TV series about a Chinese communist who spent 18 years undercover within the KMT from 1927 on after the communist purge within the KMT. It was first produced in 1981 and the above links to an episode from an extended version produced in 2008.
Yes, I’ve written on my blog that the American media stereotype about Chinese being docile and deferential to authority doesn’t really hold water. At least not in China, where there is arguably the richest revolutionary history and tradition of the 20th century, a product of a combination of the Chinese collective temperament and national circumstances. I told a Chinese Chinese Harvard humanities PhD student about how this would be met with a reaction of bewilderment from your average clueless college educated America, and he was like, why? And I was like, lol (because America is brainwashed beyond belief).
The idea of objective history is a western idea.
E. – F. Gautier, ‘Le Passé de l’Afrique du Nord’, 1937, 1952, Paris (The history of north Africa) makes it quite clear that in the Middle East our idea of objective history did not exist, with one exception, Ibn Chaldoun.
Felipe Fernández-Armesto, ‘Truth, A History and a Guide for the Perplexed’, New York 1997
The development of the idea of truth in history.
The catholic church also still has the old idea of truth, truth is what the leader says.
At present in the Netherlands politicians worry about Dutch with a Turkish migration background.
They, what part, I do not know, still see themselves as Erdogan subjects.
Similar clash of ideologies.
In the west, nation is connected with a geographical area, in the ME nation is a group with the same ideology.
This explains why some jews state ‘we always have been a nation’.
This nation idea, and not accepting that there is a objective history, in my opinion explains much of the difficulty of discussing with jews.
‘We know a lot for which there is no proof’, a jewish holocaust historian.
Someth May, ´Cambodian Witness, The autobiography of Someth May, edited and with an introduction by James Fenton, London 1986
One of the most horrible books I ever read.
Thanks brother JS for posting such an excellent rebuttal. In the end, they all expose themselves, the wolf they are.
I disagree that USSR was a failed state. it was failed elites situation or generational gap so to speak. i also disagree that China is a socialist state. China is capitalistic state run by supposed Communists who are actually not communists at all. To be quite frank, China failed as Socialist state and was unable to achieve on Socialist path what USSR was capable of, but fortunately later Chinese elites appeared of better quality than later Soviet elites.
If you mean it describes horrors, that would be the reason I had no desire to actually see the place. Who needs to wallow in that sort of thing? The attempted whitewash, here, of Red crimes is nearly as repulsive.
And I thank you for your excellent comment.
It depends on what one means by the term. In my opinion it’s redundant in that all states are “failed” to one degree or another and sooner rather than later at least from the point of view of some. That goes for the vast majority if not all institutions in fact.
A big problem with organizations such as states, religious institutions, corporations and schools is that they represent concentrations of power and no man is worthy or capable, for long, of acting responsibly with said power. Worse, such entities tend to attract the goofiest among us to positions of power.
Once again, there is no Messiah, individual, institutional or otherwise. It’s all a continuous struggle and no institution is gonna do for you what you need to do for yourself. To hope otherwise is either infantile or narcissistic or both. Futile, too, and if ya don’t enjoy the struggle, yer toast.
Thank you for the beautiful poem! I’ll share it with my Russian readers!
My friend and Unz reader Felix asked me to post a few links answering some of your questions.
(1) February Revolution
https://yadi.sk/mail?hash=qHIhZQWdAHJ9wuuY07wz1jZ%2BeTKjigH8PJ1MFarFi4gzKv6EzMy5ozKlgTLMj4aTq%2FJ6bpmRyOJonT3VoXnDag%3D%3D
Voice – Max Eastman.
Faces of February revolution.
ATTENTION. When people heard word “Soviet” they think about bolsheviks/USSR. It’s wrong.
a) Petrograd Soviet of Workers’ and Soldiers’ Deputies – Petrosoviet or Soviet was established in March 1917 during February revolution.
b) Red flag – flag of the revolution but not bolshevik flag. Bolshevik flag was red with hammer-and-sicle and star.
(2) October Revolution
https://yadi.sk/mail?hash=RW3DafPYZOGAcS%2FFtKUzOz7m%2FPHEOOD3Sy6LIGJXtexYMqWJaVbrWzHmwn8Liq8%2Fq%2FJ6bpmRyOJonT3VoXnDag%3D%3D
Voice – Max Eastman.
(3) Zemskov – the story
https://yadi.sk/mail?hash=LoE0g7Gtmgbhlor90foa%2FroqUK9S4x1OU1HTkmhFVk1Y1lwHwi1s83QHjrVsix9Fq%2FJ6bpmRyOJonT3VoXnDag%3D%3D
I hope it will help those who wants to understand discussed events.
Sir, I hope you personally was confirmed by Mr. Schiff’s son.
Can you explain me please what for Mr. Schiff or Mr. Rothschild transfer money to the Bolsheviks? You have “copy of a Money transfer from Rotschild”. By the way who the ….… is Rotschild?
Very interesting. Could you expand on it and post the copy of the money transfer?
It failed in producing consumer goods.
A centrally controlled economy is unable to to that, China saw this more or less in time.
Just the profit motive is able to produce those goods, and at the right time, that people want.
Oh, sorry, I didn’t realize you were one of those – “poor innocent Germans were framed by evil Soviets, Holocaust never happened, and the Germans never hurt a fly” – people. Have a nice day.
Socialism has been brutal, capitalism has been brutal. Maybe any form of government has the potential for abuse?
After the February (March) phase of the revolution, there was the October (November) Bolshevik terrorist revolution which leaders had dissolved the very first democratic institution in Russia, the National Assembly. “They” knew better, as always.
https://diversitymachtfrei.wordpress.com/2018/07/09/jews-are-still-gloating-about-murdering-the-tsars-children/
Westerners are way too much concerned with consumer goods. As eugengur posted here it was a project to storm heavens . To reach higher human development level. This first attempt failed due to human factor and obvious lack of check and balances at the very top. But those who think it is dead are wrong. Capitalism cannot take humanity to higher level. It is only destroying and poisoning . It had fulfilled what all positive things it was supposed to do and developing this consumerism society is not exactly achievement I would be proud of.
What I meant by “failed state” is that the USSR experienced a failed elites situational or generational at the end. Overall, the USSR had been spectacularly successful.
China now can be crudely characterized as a mixed economy with the government institutions and corporations playing the more prominent role. China was definitely overall quite successful when it was a pure socialist state as well, and of course, the transition to mixed economy was for the most part smooth and quite successful.
Russian translation here: https://gmachine1729.com/2018/09/23/苏联的伟大，中共文明继承-величие-советск/
You’re welcome to contact me with corrections and suggestions.
This is so stupid that it does not even qualify as trolling.
“Roth” is how Germans used to spell “rot”, meaning red.
The reason for Schiff’s funding of the Bolsheviks was very simple. He had a psychotic hatred of Orthodox Christianity and the Russian Tsar, very common with Jews at that time, because this was, for them, the essence of the Goyim. Jewish immigrants to America would scream “Death to the Tsar” when they arrived in Ellis Island. Hatred, pure and simple. There were cards in America (illegal in Russia) which showed the Yom Kippur chicken sacrifice which is waved above the head three times with the face of the Tsar. Not because he had done anything to deserve this. It is simple racial hatred concentrated on a person. Schiff got what he wanted from his investment and made a profit. The Bolsheviks paid back their benefactors with percent by robbing the rich. They all, including Lenin, had huge bank accounts in Switzerland. They, and the Bankers, were gangsters. Criminals.