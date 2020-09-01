"Navalny Poison"

We do not yet know what has happened to Alexei Navalny; he is still in a medically induced coma in a German hospital. If it is poisoning, (and this is far from being certain) it is not clear yet what poison and under what circumstances he consumed it. Yet even so we are just as capable of speculating on what is “highly likely” as Mrs Theresa May, the former British Prime Minister during Skripal Affair. We must look for the usual (and politically convenient) suspects. You know the routine. A Christian baby is missing – it’s “highly likely” a Jew stole him for his nefarious rituals. A nursing mother’s milk goes dry – a witch is “highly likely” to be the problem. An enemy of the Russian authorities has fallen ill – it’s “highly likely” that Putin poisoned him.
Why wait for the medical reports when the story has already been written? The poison libel is well established. A KGB renegade Litvinenko was poisoned by Polonium-210 and expired painfully in London. Who shall we blame? Putin. (Yasser Arafat, the Palestinian leader, had been poisoned by the same radioactive material at the same time, and it was suggested that Israelis are behind it, but such details would just confuse the reader). A retired spy, Mr Skripal (who allegedly authored the Steele Dossier with its pissing prostitutes that almost derailed Trump’s presidency) was supposedly poisoned by the military-grade nerve poison, Novichok. It happened in vicinity of Porton Down, the British chemical warfare centre, but don’t let it confuse you. Let’s blame Putin.
He quickly recovered but that was just further proof (as if we need any!) that Putin and his intelligence community love non-lethal poisoning with intricate poison.
The Washington Post recently drew a litany of the poison cases: Piotr Verzilov (the Pussy Riot leader), Vladimir Kara-Murza (a dissident) et al who were allegedly poisoned, but survived. These are people so minor that you have to be desperate to attribute their stomach troubles to Putin. Still, this is used to demonstrate Putin’s evil genius rather than his incompetence. The Washington Post claims that efficiency has given way to theatricality, and that dramatic, non-lethal poisonings with exotic poisons is proof positive (as if we need any!) that Putin was behind it all.
The poison libel is a well-established media narrative. Viktor Pelevin, a bestselling modern Russian writer, included in his thriller a rogue KGB general who had been “poisoned with a rare chemical compound, which is quite easy to trace – at the end of the last century, its batch was made by the secret laboratory of the Krasnoyarsk-PromChimstroy Co” – and he falls into a coma, and after him a potential KGB traitor was “poisoned by unique poison – such a composition had been made only at the chemical plant Yenisei around 2010” and he also fell into a coma.” This was published a year before Navalny fell ill.
This intricate baroque nature of poisoning is intended to emphasize the difference between the backward Byzantine regime (they cannot even poison properly, despite all their efforts) and, say, the efficient American “Company”, which has completely mastered the ability to infect its enemies with deadly cancer, as evidenced by the late president of Venezuela Hugo Chavez. In 2011, the Latin American presidents were struck by the cancer epidemic. The ex-presidents of Brazil, Luis Ignacio Lula de Silva and Dilma Rousseff, were diagnosed with cancer. In the same year, the President of Argentina Cristina Kirchner was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Kirchner’s husband, who also served as President of Argentina and was a friend of Hugo Chavez, had died of cancer the year before. The first Indian president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, has suffered from cancer. Hugo Chavez had died of cancer, and he was certain the CIA did it. A long time before Chavez, Jack Ruby, who killed Harvey Lee Oswald, the alleged assassin of President Kennedy, died of cancer, but before his death, Ruby recounted in detail how he was implanted with a malignant tumour in the prison hospital.
The CIA is famous for knowing how to silently induce a fatal heart attack. This art has recently been employed against the healthy, vigorous Chinese ambassador to Tel Aviv. He suddenly dropped dead of a heart attack and no embarrassing questions were asked. No follow up was required. No skulduggery was even mentioned. This is how professional craftsmen operate, in contrast to (see above).
However, in the case of Skripal and Litvinenko, this fanciful method was applied to intelligence officers who went rogue. An ex-spy and the prolific author of spy thrillers, John le Carré, made the point that poisoning traitors was a Russian (and British!) favourite strategy. Alexey Navalny was/is a prominent dissident, why would they poison him? Such guys are usually shot at, like Mr Nemtsov was. Could Alexei Navalny be an employee of one of Russia’s special services? It’s surprisingly hard to rule out.
The role of the leading dissident is usually not given to a random dude, but is assigned to a reliable agent. This would explain the ease with which Alexei got himself out of difficult situations. He may be the only man in the history of Russian justice to be arrested in violation of a conditional discharge and walk free. “A conditional discharge is an order made by a criminal court whereby an offender will not be sentenced for an offence unless a further offence is committed within a stated period.” Usually a second violation activates the previous conditional sentence, and the culprit goes to jail. Not so Mr Navalny. Despite routinely breaking Russians laws, he always walked away scot free, only being held just long enough to arrange his release.
Even more suggestive is the previously unknown fact that Navalny’s wife is the daughter of a powerful ex-KGB operator and banker in charge of Russian assets in London, Mr Boris Abrosimov. Abrosimov is a colleague of the better-known ex-KGB colonel and a Russian oligarch Alexander Lebedev, the owner and publisher of a few British newspapers, and his son recently became a peer of England. Mrs Navalny (nee Abrosimov) may have had her past erased from the internet, but the story of her mighty father was leaked by the Russian socialite, Putin’s godchild Ms Ksenia Sobchak.
All this goes to confirm that Navalny is deeply connected into the murky places where Russian and Western intelligence services and their bankers forge their secret bonds and wage their secret battles.
This is a more or less solid conspiratorial theory that a suspicious person might fall back upon if dissatisfied with the mainstream “Putin kills dissidents” version. But let’s give it a pass for now and go for a less obvious but much more sensible reason.
Since the Russian poison libel has been so well established and scientifically worked out to the tiniest detail, it would be foolish not to make use of it. And indeed in the case of Alexei Navalny, the Americans took full advantage of it – in order to block the progress of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. This vaccine is named Sputnik for a reason. Like the legendary satellite of 1957 fame, the Russian vaccine threatens to bring down the whole picture of the world, so carefully built up by Western craftsmen. In 1957, as in 2020, the Sputnik destroyed the myth of the ignorant Russian bumpkin. With a great shock, the Western elites discovered that the Russians are still able to do great and unexpected things.
Sputnik V threatens to nullify the cash profit of Bill Gates, the priesthood of the WHO and Big Pharma, who are already smacking their lips in anticipation of harvesting heaps of money at the final bell of the COVID hysteria. We are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars, about a global “Certificate of Vaccination” (the identification system ID-2020, or “the digital concentration camp”), about eternal COVID state of emergency for billions of the world’s inhabitants, about the New Normal, about the kind of annual updates that made Microsoft so hated and Gates so rich. And it all goes down the drain, because the damn Russians rolled out their cunning vaccine.
The plane with Alexei Navalny had not yet reached Berlin, but the United States had already imposed a ban on the institute producing the vaccine, and a secondary ban on the vaccine, and a tertiary ban on everyone who sells, buys or takes this vaccine under the threat of being banned from using the US dollar, disconnected from SWIFT and Twitter, from the entire American-led world. It is a threat not to be trifled with: when the US banned the Nord Stream-II, all European companies dropped the work like a hot potato despite the heavy sanctions they were sure to suffer for breaking their contracts with the Russians. They are scared to touch Iranian oil or Venezuelan money, for the US banned it.
If the choice were between the pandemic and America’s enmity, most countries and companies would promptly forget the platitudes about the suffering old people and the cruel selfishness of the maskless sceptics they have fed us with for the past six months. Let the old folks die; let kids sweat in the masks forever, but God preserve us from US fury.
This scheme may yet backfire. The American people are good and scared of COVID. They may not object to salvation coming from Russia, as the US astronauts scuttled over to the Russian compartment of the Space Station when theirs developed leakage. The pressure of US voters, the indignation of downtrodden people who are sick of muzzles and social distancing, and the fear of long awaited imminent global death might overpower the US ban. The nations of Europe and the world are already tired of these US bans and the costs they incur. The bans on Syria, Iran, China and Russia were carried out at Europe’s expense. The fight against the Russian vaccine may be the last straw that breaks the camel’s back.
In this titanic struggle for the fate of the world, for life and health, for billions of people and dollars, the fate of Alexei Navalny plays a very small part. It is a measure of the desperation of the authors of this global warfare that they have been forced to use Alexey as a lever to push back the Russian vaccine. Now his work is done. The game has started. With the US ban in place, Navalny may recover and fly to New Zealand, to settle next door to Skripal, or even return to Russia. We cannot ever really know what actually happened to him, and it does not matter any more. What is important is the vaccine.
P.S. Personally, I do not think the Coronavirus is worth the effort spent on its containment, nor do I think a vaccine is necessary. But billions of people had been agitated into a condition of hysterics, and it is not likely to pass away without a vaccine, be it even a placebo. I trust that the Russian vaccine, created by the best ex-Soviet experts, who had rid the former USSR and Eastern Europe of many diseases, is at least safer than anything Big Pharma and Fauci (of AZT fame) is going to produce, and it would not identify us and demand for an update as the Gates’ Windows do.
Israel,
I think you are wrong about Litvinenko poisoning – there is substantial info he was poisoned by the Russians because he knew Putin was involved in Ryazan apartment bombings in 1999 (that paved his way to power). Litvinenko was about to spill the beans and or at least they were suspecting him of doing so.
The other poisonings are just stories created by someone’s imagination, but that’s not new and it seems the UK have an established tradition of using that particular narrative and selling it to the public. I read a story about a dissident from the Eastern block called Georgi Markov, who was killed in London in 1978 with poison delivered by an umbrella-like pneumatic device and miniature ball. The Soviets then only provided the device to a Danish guy hired by the Bulgarian communists, but were not involved themselves, however UK propaganda was immediate, fierce and against the wrong guys – same as today.
The former is definitely more likely than the latter.
How many enemies did Navalny make?
I was inclined to blame the Kremlin, but the more I learn about this guy the less likely that seems.
— He made business enemies.
— — He made criminal enemies.
— — — He made even more business enemies.
The police are going to need a large stadium for a line-up room. There are so many potential suspects, this may be an impossible case.
Work on the Nordstream II pipeline is continuing, isn’t it? I keep reading about American huffing and puffing, threatening sanctions to all and sundry. There must be something going on.
The current London Review of Books, a pissy establishment rag posing as “leftist,” currently has a piece on the Navalny “poisoning,” using the occasion to reinforce the Skripal canard.
Tools, tools, and more tools. There is often more intellectual life and independent thought on internet comment threads than in the mainstream “cultured” press.
This is what we have come to.
I do not think Litvinenko knew anything that could be dangerous or even upsetting to Putin – he was, after all, a small fry in FSB branch of a provincial city. As for spilling the beans he did spill much more beans than he ever had. I have mutual friends with Litvinenko, and none of them ever considered him anything but an activist, keen to damage Putin’s “regime”. He died because of a complicated affair with Mr Berezovsky asking to deliver some special cargo from Israel. Apparently this cargo killed him. I had no doubt of Mossad involvement after Arafat’s death. Not that Mossad would kill Litvinenko – certainly not, but he was in the wrong place and in the wrong time, being pushed by Boris Berezovsky. In short, it is a complicated story, in my view more an accident than an assassination: he was too small a fry.
He indeed had many enemies, for he was doing a necessary and noble work of a mudslinger. Still the only people who used his illness were the US officials who banned the vaccine. Kremlin indeed was quite friendly to him.
I meant muckraker rather than mudslinger)) Sorry
Former Reagen nuclear advisor Dr. Gordon Prather was all over this when it happened. Polonium is a proscribed material and has a “fingerprint” of the reactor in which it was produced. He stated that it would be sa simple matter for the IAEA, which has all of the NPT signatory “fingerprints”, to confirm. Prather pointed at Israel because it would have been logical for the UK to have gone to the IAEA immediately, which it didn’t. A year later, the UK announced it was from a Russian reactor, but refused to allow any other party access to the sample, and the IAEA never confirmed, to be best of my knowledge.
https://original.antiwar.com/prather/2006/12/02/polonium-210-fiction-and-fact/
I think they made a spelling mistake on his birth certificate. It should say Nahalny instead of Navalny. I can’t believe that intelligent nation like Russia can produce such a moron.
He believes that the main objective of Russia should be to make the Americans like them. I think it’s exactly the opposite. The litmus test for correctness of any Russian action should be: If the Americans disapprove of it – you are on a right track, If a Russian action meets approval from the Americans – you are doing something wrong and you need to completely reverse what you’re doing.
Leave the approval by the Americans as a raison d’entrée (as a matter of fact also as a raison d’main meal) for the lesser Slavs like Polish and Ukrainians and what have you. Russia doesn’t need “approval” from the ones whose historical and civilizational accomplishments they eclipse by a wide margin.
None of us have professional editors, and spelling auto correct periodically does some crazy things.
“…necessary and noble work of a muckracker”, seems like a bit of a stretch. Navalany appears to have been quite capable of angering people while seeking personal gain.
Regardless, unless someone comes up with solid evidence, I have to believe his death was a non-political matter — business, criminal, or personal.
I’m 80 years old and I also don’t think a Covid vaccine is needed, won’t be having the injection. But anyway, a limit have been placed on how much the Gates of Hell and his Big Pharma cohorts can charge for it, not more than the cost to an American of flying to Moscow, staying overnight, getting vaccinated there, and flying back.
Vladimir Vladimirovich needs to make sure that trip is visa-free.
Dozens of countries want Russian vaccine. Russia is ready to manufacture the vaccine in several countries to provide at a fraction of the cost compared to either American or European vaccine.
This is what U.S. and rest of the West want to stop through sanctions and propaganda.
Everyone on Earth who cares enough to follow topics about Russia has heard everything there is to be said about those bombings. It’s not as if Russia or Putin’s government would have been massively destabilized by any “confirmation” regarding a subject everyone made up their minds on years ago. The Putin-haters weren’t going to hate him any more and his supporters weren’t going to like him any less. Russia is not the U.S. or Britain with respect to fickle public opinion and scandals.
It’s entirely likely that Litvenenko was poisoned by the suspects cited but as Shamir points out, the “because” part is murky. There are a hundred reasons why some faction or even some individual in the intelligence services, mafias or elsewhere might have wanted Litvenenko dead and who might have had influence with the suspects to get it done.
Another excellent article, Mr. Shamir. Each day I look to see whether you have published a new piece, so I may treat myself to a little reading pleasure.
Again you deprive me of the itchy joy of rendering criticism. In this your newest article’s case, I cannot even quibble with your excellent effort — but only suggest that you check for typing/editing errors (of which I, too, am not-infrequently guilty).
Cheers.
Navalny means person falling on person or object with overwhelming force.
Nahalny I do not know what it means.
Naha means naked woman.
So the American people are good and scared of Covid? Not in my part of America, kiddo! I do not know anyone–including those that love wearing masks–that will even consider taking a Gates or whatever vaccine! “Mark of the Beast” and all that…. and not just Christians, either…we have quite a few atheists out here as well, and even liberals…in rugged rural remote far west Texas. In a population of about 15,000, only less than 200 Covid cases, and no deaths–1.3 percent, or less. Finally, while the article was interesting, I seriously doubt that folks out here will take a vaccine created by minions of Putin, let along one by Gates. Unlike you and PCR and others, I do not trust a man who hangs out with Chabaders…Putin in Russia, Trump in America.
Tsc, tsc… I see that Mr. Shamir is once again defending Epstein and his pals… 😉 To be fair, if it happened in Russia or Eastern Europe today it would be more likely that people would suspect gypsies rather than Jews. Although we shouldn’t forget Simon of Trent and that priest in Syria.
What I find suspicious is that Navalny’s transportation to Germany with medical care was paid by some kind of cultural German NGO dedicated to the exhibition of movies, “Films for Peace”… Seems like it would be a front for something else.
To your list you can add the Chechens:
“He (Skripal) quickly recovered”
How do you know that? What is the evidence he is still alive?
I like your piece on Navalny (Putin adversary with 1% support in Russia, 99% in US), especially the fairness. Navalny has busy history of switching, creating and abandoning failing parties and in process creating enemies. He also pleaded guilty to business corruption charges.
About Litvinenko he was most likely eliminated by Berezovsky for two reasons, firstly the method of poisoning used that can be blamed on Russia; secondly, Berezovsky went berserk prior to Litvinenko case when Brits have minimized his residence protection and after Litvinenko’s death he demanded resumption of protection crying he will be the next – UK’s fools obliged.
Indeed.
Operation Beluga.
https://www.opednews.com/articles/Operation-Beluga-A-US-UK-by-William-Dunkerley-Antiterrorism-Database_France_Litvinenko_Putin-160327-385.html
When Hugo Chavez was at the UN in NYC,calling W.Bush the devil,I felt there was a alpha ray cannon or something like that in the lectern,frying his pelvis as he spoke.
According to RT,Russia today,many Russians will not take it due to safety concerns.
Mr Shamir is wrong. Putin did have Navalny poisoned! Putin plans ahead. Waaay ahead! He realized that Navalny’s 2-3% approval rating today may, just may, grow to a lot more in 40-50 years and he would not take that chance. I haven’t figured out yet why they didn’t use a poison that kills dependably, rightaway or kill him in a traffic “accident”. Poisons are tricky. Those cigars did not work on Castro, I seem to remember. Or… this must also have been carefully planned so he would be transported abroad to die outside Russia.
At any rate I am sure Putin had him poisoned because I heard it on BBC. I never doubt BBC ever since they reported the collapse of Building 7 some 20 minutes before it happened.
I am happy to share this insight with Mr. Shamir whose writings I always enjoy. Thank you, Mr Shamir.
Poison laboratory of the Soviet secret services
The KGB’s Poison Factory by Boris Volodarsky
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB111282082770699984
What’s described in your link was also described by M.S. King in his “War Against Putin.” It’s more of the same, i.e., the globalist mafia wants to recapture Russia and its resources and Putin, like Hitler before him, is in the way. Naturally the usual suspects lie about nearly everything to demonize the guy, destabilize Russia, and monopolize anything important as they consistently do.
Their MO has long been so obvious that it’s a wonder anyone falls for their transparent and treacherous bumbling any longer, yet many who exhibit signs of intelligence in other ways,seem to fall for it all repeatedly.
The big question is what to do about it. The best I can come up with is to assume that everything coming out of the usual mouthpieces are lies and other distortions of reality and to act accordingly, especially by exhibiting doubting behavior whenever someone confronts us with the usual claptrap.
Rolling ones’ eyes may be a good start. Chuckling may be another especially after asking where they’re getting their info.
This just in from the impeccably trustworthy BBC:
The German authorities have declared that it was established “beyond any doubt” that Navalny was poisoned with Novichuk and ask the Russian government “to explain itself.”
Three questions:
— Will this obliging gesture on the part of Germany be enough to forgive it for Nord Stream 2 linking Germany to Russia?
I think not.
— Will Navalny recover and be transported to London to join the Skripals and, like them, never be seen again?
— Has a new ”leading opposition figure” been found and is being groomed to replace Navalny?
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2002/S00184/us-biowarfare-programs-have-13000-death-scientists-hard-at-work.htm
Now that you have busted the myth about the missing white Christian child and the Jew, the world can rest easily … your skiff is definitely heading back to the tribal port.
Actually more intelligent nation, Ukraine, produced him.
it means (in Russian): sassy, impudent, cheeky, insolent, impertinent, saucy, audacious, pert
Brits said he’s alive, they never lie. Sorry for the rhime.
In this type of case, a “Who will rid me of this turbulent priest?” scenario cannot be ruled out.
It’s more likely he was chosen for his task because he was already terminally ill. Like Giuseppe Zangara, who carried out a hit on Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak disguised as an attempt on newly elected FDR, that somehow went awry, and resulted in the wrong man getting the bullet.
Alexei Navalny: Russia opposition leader poisoned with Novichok – Germany
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54002880
Novichok nerve agent used in Alexey Navalny poisoning, says German government
https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/02/europe/alexey-navalny-novichok-intl/index.html
I doubt if the USSR was involved in the Markov case at all.
Markov’s death was due to a micro-engineered pellet (or ball bearing ) containing ricin. This was fired into his leg from an umbrella.
Some years previously, Carl Zeiss Jena ( East German version ) placed an order with a British University Engineering Department to develop a small micro-engineered pellet. Seemingly, this was beyond the technical capability of any organisation in the Soviet Bloc. After a period of time, the pellet was developed and sent to Carl Zeiss . Obviously, the University kept MI5/MI6 fully informed about all of this.
I know this because I have a close friend who was working for the Engineering Dept throughout this period. He knew the researchers who developed the pellet very well. Its development was an open secret in the Department.
You can imagine the chagrin when the Dept found out that the pellet in Markov’s leg was the one they had developed. It quickly became a forbidden subject.
My friend thinks the Bulgarians went straight to Carl Zeiss and placed an order. No need to tell Comrade Brezhnev or anyone else.
There have never been any charges arising from this case, nor will there ever be. It would be far too embarrassing for the Inteligence Services to have this revealed in open court.
Lol And President Putin, while interupted on a3 day vacation in Crimea, stated ” What.? Novichokov again lol lol lol _ Get off my Beach. ! A little satire from Crrimea- boy if the sheep believe this again–they deserve their N W O Gov.
The CIA lies on Saddam’s WMD are closer to reality than your money making fictional sources.
Why was Navalny immediately shipped outside Russia? Most likely to fabricate any evidence possible to blame Russia. This is a geopolitical game more sophisticated than Iraq’s WMD. Who gains most from Navalny’s set up: Kremlin 0% (they must be stupid), Washington ruling clan 100% (they are sinister).
Implemented Nordstream is a beginning of the end of Washington yoke on Europe and the NATO future that was working perfectly for US interest for long time but not for Europe. The elaborate scheme was designed by CIA/MI in cooperation with occupied Germany for more sanctions and enhanced opposition to Nordstream. People that send their young men to die in ME on a lie are capable of anything.
The bigger question is “Was he ever actually sick?”
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/no-patients-have-experienced-symptoms-of-nerve-agent-poisoning-in-salisbury.html?cid=6a00d8341c640e53ef01b7c959e685970b
The statement of the MD in the link above are at odds with “the expert” who allegedly treated them.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/may/29/doctors-skripal-poisoning-salisbury-hospital
I smell a rat – a lame attempt by US Intelligence/deep state to drive an wedge between Germany and Russia.
Germany has been behaving a little bit too “independently” lately: Nord Stream 2, allowing Huawei, refusing to criticize China for Covid-19, etc. So a murder/poisoning here and there would be a good reminder to them who is the “good” guy and who is the “bad” guy.
Elsewhere, I saw an (probable agent of the state) anonymous sycophantize Germany:
So, the anonymous vainly proclaims:
https://www.unz.com/pescobar/definitive-eurasian-alliance-is-closer-than-you-think/#comment-4126543
Sounds like some concerted efforts to put a leash to let Germans know who is the boss.
Yurivku: “Actually more intelligent nation, Ukraine, produced him.”
Intelligent nation would not be approaching Zimbabwe level of mismanagement.
CJ Hopkins gives a guided tour of “New Normal Gleichschaltung”:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/09/02/new-normal-gleichschaltung/
Meanwhile, back in Unz land, it is the latest episode of Wanker 007 vs Bloody Putin. Also, Unz land has additional material no doubt in the pipeline about the sudden Koran and Muhammad events in Europe. That’s entertainment!
Those labs don’t count. They are all for peaceful purposes, including the ones overseas.
Probably you don’t know what sarcasm means 😅
The CIA assassination manual recommends against the poison method. Generally not reliable. Back before autopsies and coroners in the times of Cesar Borgia and Octavius it was a method of choice but that was a very long time ago.
https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB4/ciaguat2.html
This clearly leaves most of us right out. : )
I have been a subscriber to the LRB for years—maybe even decades!—-and I have become increasingly pissed off with quite a lot of their material. Obviously carrying water for someone.
The book reviews are still great and interesting as are many of their other features and actual reviews, but much of the commentary part has become increasingly political and mindlessly reflecting 150% anti-Trumpism (hence no real analysis possible) and also Zionist positions.
I have not noticed a single article (though I could have missed it) that critiqued the UK mass media’s pile-on Corbyn re the whole fake “anti-semitism” thing.
The commentary on the USA used to be quite good, e.g., David Bromwich’s articles on Obama were some of the only sensible, skeptical analyses I saw that didn’t slobber about Saint Obama. And there was other material that was more intelligent than anything one could read here. I’ll admit that Slavoj Zizek was a bit of a pill, but he still had some interesting observations.
But the quality of political commentary has really fallen—that is it increasing reflects mainstream “liberal” views and is quite tame and predictable. But with the imprimatur of intellectual fearlessness that the LRB confers. Like at The New Yorker.
I wonder whether there is Zionist money in there somewhere now.
They certainly have tarted up their physical rag and laid on tons of marketing dross (mugs, LRB cake shop, etc. —kind of like NPR or “public” radio in the USA, with all the logo’d trash such as umbrellas).
All a bad sign for real intellectual quality, I’m afraid.
For a mysterious reason russian operatives use again a substance that failed to kill its marks and identify them unambiguously.
It is obvious that he himself did consume some stuff that increased his heart rate and caused some nausea.
But it is a good thing. He cannot go back to Russia. If he would want to go back it would confirm that it was a hoax. (Some people are really stupid.)
Who would want to go back in a country where Government wanted to poison you?
“At any rate I am sure Putin had him poisoned because I heard it on BBC.”
Don’t push your sarcasm too far: lots of people may actually believe you. Dangerous stuff!
Btw: “Moon of Alabama” has run a few worthy commentaries on this recent russophobic idiocy:
https://www.moonofalabama.org/
That’s crazy. If Putin had him poisoned with novichok why did Putin allow him to be taken to Germany and saved, rather than staying in the Russian hospital and being cured and released?
This tale makes it far more likely that it was Germany that poisoned him. But far, far, far more likely it was the CIA.
I found this article interesting, but could not find confirmation for some of the information it provides. Some claims from the following sentence, for example:
The part about the “tertiary” ban surprised me a bit, and I couldn’t find confirmation for it. The “primary” one seems to be true, and I found its confirmation here:
Diplomat blasts US sanctions for targeting Russian scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine
https://tass.com/politics/1194835
As for the “secondary” ban, I couldn’t find any confirmation, but it didn’t strike me as too implausible. What made me skeptical of the alleged “tertiary” ban is that here in Brazil it is almost certain that one or more states will buy the Russian vaccine (or have already bought it, I am not sure), and I haven’t heard about any impending sanctions on Brazil because of it.
Yeah, only someone who knows Russian or Polish would understand the nice word play here. (Didn’t think about this myself.)
Methods to kill someone and get away with it.
– Set up a scapegoat. Case closed. Examples: JFK, MLK, RFK.
– Accident or “suicide”. Several cases in the USA.
– Strait kill. No inquiry. Example: Seth Rich.
– French method: thallium. Example: Félix Moumié. Assassin known. Got away with it.
And when in Ukraine opponents are killed, nothing happens.
Russia is thus a very special case.
But why did they sent him to Berlin? Why did the plane land at Omsk?
“The globalist mafia wants to recapture Russia and its resources and Putin, like Hitler before him, is in the way.”
Is that why Britain and France couldn’t go out of their way to “appease” Hitler? Hoping that Hitler will eventually help them destroy Soviet (Communist) Russia? Is that why Britain and France (and Poland) consistently refused Russia’s offers to form an anti-Nazi Germany coalition? Fortunately, it was the Soviet Union who saved their sorry asses from the annihilation by the German war machine. Had it not been for the Russians, most Europeans would today speak fluent German.
Shamir’s link to CIA heart attack method didn’t work for me.
Here is Church committee. I wouldn’t be surprised if CIA assassination methods are much more sophisticated now.
Maybe it’s time to rename the Novichok into a Starichok – based on the fact that it has been around in the western propaganda for a few years. The “news” that it’s generating are getting pretty old too.
Next time the west “reports” that some “key Russian dissident” has been “poisoned” – maybe they should use the name Postmodernchock – it might add credibility to their story.
Poisoning? Yes…yes… Let’s use the same mythological toxin that worked so well earlier that it didn’t kill its intended victims nor kill anyone else who unwittingly happened to get in contact with them.
Their methods and their lies continue
Send them to jail and have the cameras “malfunction” and the guards napping.
As of today, we have been informed that the poison used in the Navalny case is the proverbial novichok. With the smoking gun in hands we may rightfully conclude that the Russian labs producing myriad of poisonous substances, or vaccines if you will, suck.
“Had it not been for the Russians, most Europeans would today speak fluent German.”
Not all bad then. Being able to read the German literature and philosophers in the original!
Another absolutely shameless and totally transparent smear of Russia by Washington operatives, either working on the ground deep inside Russia, or within Germany, poisoning people to sabotage Putin, or else simply a bunch of Washington propagandists, willing to tell any lie and spread any false narrative that have thoroughly co-opted every so-called American “ally” on the planet with Germany now playing this absurd role.
Today’s accusation by Germany of “novochok poisoning” of Navalny is obviously the “West’s” next move in the never-ending struggle to put the kibosh on Russia’s multi-billion dollar investment in Nord Stream 2 virtually days before completion, or maybe its the next move in their gambit to seize Belarus from Russia’s orbit. The scenario they are floating regarding Navalny is totally preposterous and cannot really be believed even by that dumb compliant cow Merkel. Her capacity for dispensing American bovine feces is simply stunning.
The lies these people tell and the economic damage they are attempting to inflict on their self-created “enemies” comes within a fraction of a femtometre of a full-blown casus belli and the launching of a thousand missiles. The Yankee bullshit artists have outdone themselves this time. There should be no American alive with half his wits and disdainful of warmongering who is not ashamed and fearful of what these fools are doing.
Next we’ll hear that Putin ordered a hit on Biden using novochok. Already today’s headlines state that the Russian government and its “state controlled” press is laced with extreme slander and other forms of meddling against Mr. Biden’s campaign (of course, in cahoots with Trump no less!!). Thoroughly disgusting behavior by cretins without the tiniest smidgeon of honor.
I’d warn Putin that his government is probably infiltrated by CIA, or double agents, at every level. Certainly every NATO country, even Germany, is secretly run by such creatures. No doubt about it when laughs like these just keep coming.
Sheeeit! Russia has already been sanctioned by the shameless bloodsuckers in Washington for daring to develop a vaccine against Covid-19. Obviously, the world hegemon had already declared dibs on that endeavor and no competitors dare try to protect their own people. Washington will not stand for it!!
FYI, the BBC eventually stated that it got the info about the collapse of the still upright WTC7
from Reuters. Reuters
is a Zionist (((Rothschild))) operation. Likely
somebody there err’d and got ahead of the 9/11 (((script))).
Either the Russians are incompetent assassins or this Novichuk stuff is no good……re the Skirpals and now this er him
Hoax.
Novichok’s creators – Leonid Rink and Vladimir Uglev – reject the German government’s claims.
Leonid Rink and Vladimir Uglev assure that Navalny’s symptoms are not consistent with Navalny’s being poisoned with Novichok.
According to Leonid Rink, had Navalny been poisoned with Novichok, Navalny would suffered fatal seizures and died. He would not have lived but become comatose.
https://www.rt.com/russia/499732-novichok-developers-navalny-symptoms/
“Nahalny” hardly means “pert.” “Son of a bitch” would be more like it.
Please see my comment of September 2, 2020 at 11:32 pm GMT (comment # 71).
Best of both worlds: speak German AND Russian.
Once you have learned one, the other is a lot easier (because of similarities of grammar structures).
Are you referring to Novichok which did kill Dawn Sturgess and would have sent a very strong message to anyone in Russia thinking of spying for the British? The Skripals appear to have been permanently damaged.
No, “the MD in the link above” – which, BTW is way out of date – was clearly referring to a misreporting of 40 alleged poisoning cases. It seems clear that the Russians sent the clear message to future possible Russian spies for Britain via the Skripals and happened to caatch Sergeant Nick Bailey and Dawn Burgess (who died) and her boyfriend as unintended collateral damage.
Israel Shamir can be entertaining and even say some interesting things on subjects he may know more about than most of us but if you can’t find even quibbles with that florid piece you are either a tunnel visioned (albeit educated) fool or profoundly uninformed on his subject matter. Do you really think he has time or capacity to write with implied authority on so many subjects?
I seem to remember that the BBC reporter was ON THE GROUND and had the backdrop of the Financial Center behind her with Building 7 visible. Am I wrong? What a shame we cannot get the video. I hope I am right because I would hate to have my absolute confidence in BBC shattered like this or even just weakened.
The local tv channel in NY reported on 9-11 [4pm local time] that building number 7 had to be demolished because it was unstable due to the proximity to the twin towers. So that is why you heard it would collapse prior to its’ happening.
You wrote:
Mr. Shamir can much more than you are able. And the matter is not “authority,” but development of pertinent facts, supporting evidence, compelling analysis, and sound reasonable sense.
You wrote:
That assessment is an apt description of you, except, in your case, the term “educated” ought to be “lightly educated” (cf. sparingly seasoned).
I could have rendered some criticism of a few details of Mr. Shamir’s piece — as I have excoriated more than a few other authors’ articles for their fallacious, illogical, or grievously unsupported, oft absurd, particulars. See, e.g., my treatment of John-Paul Leonard’s monstrosity of toxic dreck, “Or Did George Floyd Die of a Drug Overdose?,” https://www.unz.com/article/or-did-george-floyd-die-of-a-drug-overdose/
But Mr. Shamir’s “Navalny Poison” hits the mark enough to deserve general respect. And, but for a few typing or editing errors, it is well written. So, I opted not to criticize it.
Also, I do not criticize writers’ general knowledge or entire life’s works, partly because I am neither a mind-reader nor a demigod. Likewise, I find absurd your comment’s closing question: “Do you really think he has time or capacity to write with implied authority on so many subjects?”
Respecting YOUR writing (just the writing, not the substance), my consistent reaction is that you need much language-usage tutelage, starting with learning that the paragraph ought to be your unit of construction.
It was expected from day one. It was all so predictable. When I saw on TV the report of his ‘poisoning’ I told everyone present: ‘with Novichok’! Just the week before the German announcement, the Aussie TV ran the series: “The Salisbury Poisonings’, launched in UK in June. I said again: ‘that’s in preparation for an announcement that it was indeed Novichok’. Actually, if I remember correctly the BBC TV ran a fictional drama series about an attack on Britain with ‘Novichok’ few weeks before the Salisbury farcical drama.
Don’t forget that Berezovsky was found suicided shortly after his plea to return to Russia and probably spill some beans.
This again? If one raindrop of sarin touches your skin you die. Now something that is supposed to be 7 times more deadly has failed again to kill someone? LMAO. No. Just NO.
Look if Putin wants someone dead they die. Just look at the Beslan school organisers. There were 8 of them I think. All DEAD.
I shouldn’t have wasted my time of course. There is no chance that an admittedly not abysmal IQ obsessive with considerable formal education like yourself is ever going to change. Your assessment of education levels is btw deluded. Sorry about not thinking that the making of that comment justified attention to paragraphing. I am quite a devotee of Robert Graves “The Reader Over Your Shoulder” after starting with Partridge, Fowler and Follett for written guidance. You know them all of course?
I was just checking the article to see whether my lack of interest in the Navalny case was justified and found that Shamir was in typical huckster mode, trusting that there would be enough credulous readers not to rouse protest at his polluting UR. It’s too early, says Shamir, to know what ails Navalny so let’s just go for a wander round the cureent churning sludge in the Shamir mind. He even claims the same right as the PM of the UK to speculate about the poisoning of the Skripals, Sergeant Bailey, Dawn Sturgess (who died) and her boyfriend. And he makes a hundred more unsourced assertions (including ones about Americans) that you, with a legal background, would surely like to cross-examine on. So he believes a whole lot of other popular or fringe conspiracy theories. Yes, and he gets some things so patently wrong that he is really doing a circus act. No one knows how well Skripal recovered, for one. And Shamir simply doesn’t make it 100% clear whether he believes Litvininko and the Skripals were poisoned or not.
Is he perhaps content with asserting at length the obvious uncertainty of Putiin’s personal knowledge and approval? Maybe he could do some serious reading and acquaint himself better with Russia. I have just listened to an ABC Radio National “Between the Lines” interview of Catherine Belton who has been in Russia for 15 years as a jourrnalist and written “Putin’s People: How the KGB took over Russia and took on the West”. If you read it and review it I shall read your review.
It is a mark of the true outsider-cum-obsessive truther that they pin anything on the fact that the BBC person gave the impression that WTC 7 was already down.
I think that this gorgeous article is worthy of being presented also on Russian-speaking forums (for example – https://aftershock.news/ )
Only complete imbecile (but we have some here) can call Ukraine “intelligent” nation.
Oh, yes, one can’t get free of his ancestors..