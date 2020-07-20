"Israel Between Lockdown and Annexation"

Violent demonstrations have broken out in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Thousands marched, dozens were arrested, but more citizens continued to arrive and join the protests. The people of the only Jewish state are upset and unhappy. They expected a better outcome from their fight with corona.
Israel was the first state to implement a full lockdown. The Chinese did it earlier, but their lockdowns were local rather than national; even if they covered a hundred million men at their peak, it was always less than ten per cent of the huge Chinese population. The Italians applied it earlier, but it was also a local measure. Israel did it with gusto, went full steam ahead and locked down its entire people, incarcerating old men in their houses and forbidding everything; from a walk in the desert to a dip in the sea. It was a decision that influenced other nations.
When Sweden debated whether to lockdown or just recommend social distancing, the liberals called for Swedes “to follow the Israeli model”. The heavily Jewish liberal Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN), owned by the Bonnier family, referred to the Israeli example in its struggle to lock Sweden down. In other European states, the Israeli model was often brought up as an example.
The Israeli model worked. Very few Israelis died of coronavirus. It was hailed as a great success and proof that Jews can excel at anything. But there was an obverse side. The Israeli economy collapsed; millions applied for welfare; unemployment is now rampant. All the hard-won economic achievements of recent years went down the drain. Their old people had died lonely, deserted, unlamented. Today, Israel is a failed state with a ruined economy and unhappy citizens. They won the round vs. corona, and led other nations into perdition; but instead of an encouraging pat on the shoulder they were destroyed.
It is not much fun to play the Judas goat, if the safety gate fails to open. The whole idea is that you lead sheep to slaughter, but at the last moment the owners whisk you out through a side gate, while the sheep proceed to be killed. Without this certainty, no goat would lead the flock to the butchers’ knives.
What went wrong? Israeli leaders presumed that their mission was over after they had led the world into lockdown, and demonstrated encouraging statistics. That was a presumptuous presumption. The slaughterhouse managers wanted their favourite Judas goat to lead the nations into the Second Wave quarantine. The Israeli media had made a U-turn, from victorious proclamations of Corona is Defeated, to the re-release of the message We Shall All Die. In order to support the paradigm change, Israel embarked on an extensive testing programme. In addition, the definition of severe illness has changed. Under the new definition, low oxygen saturation is a sign of severe illness by itself. Very soon, the best results of extremely low corona deaths morphed into a fear of a fast spreading severe illness. Israel became so contagious, that Israelis weren’t allowed to travel to Europe.
The government decided to shut down restaurants and swimming pools on weekends, made wearing masks obligatory, and created a panic, despite no new deaths and empty hospitals. But the restaurant owners rebelled. They said they had bought food for weekend guests and they wouldn’t obey orders. And the virus retreated: the government surrendered and postponed the lockdown of restaurants and spas till Tuesday. This change convinced the Israelis that the lockdown is not the result of disease, but of government calculations. Now it is a big question whether the Israelis will obey the new quarantine orders, and how police will treat them. Meanwhile, Israeli police, as brutal as anywhere, applied full force on the order offenders. Some young people without masks were severely beaten up, taken to jail and fined; no doubt, for their own good.
The return of coronavirus helped PM Bibi Netanyahu to escape the annexation imbroglio. He primed the trap himself: during the three rounds of elections the country has been going through for the past year, Bibi promised to annex the Jordan Valley and/or the Jewish settlements, to satisfy the settlers and other nationalist voters. In the end, he survived the elections; his weak contender Benny Gantz agreed to take the second seat in the Israeli government; his trial proceeds slowly, and his enemies failed to remove him by virtue of indictment. Now he was expected to deliver on the annexation promise. He was not keen to do it, for the Jordan Valley and settlements are anyway under full Israeli civil and military control.
Israel has all the benefits and none of liabilities of the West Bank occupation. The Ramallah government (NPA) polices the area and takes care of the needs of the Palestinian population. If they have no money, they go to Europe to ask for help. Israel does not spend a penny on its captive population, except for prisons. If Israel wants to take a part of Palestinian land for a Jewish settlement, for roads natives are forbidden to use, for military bases, for nature reserves natives are not allowed to enter, no need to ask, just help yourself. The fiction of “temporary military occupation” is the best for Jews. While paying lip service to the dream of two states, Jews have everything, and it is not even called ‘apartheid’ (though it is much worse than South African pre-1993 apartheid). What would be the profit of annexation? The (legally doubtful) title, and possible troubles of being called an ‘apartheid state’, of requests to provide for the natives, of possible conflict with Arab neighbours. It’s really not worth it.
On the other hand, expanding the Jewish state over places mentioned in the Bible is an idea popular with settlers and romantic Zionists. Even the promise of taking over Hebron and Shechem causes Jewish hearts to beat excitedly. That’s why Netanyahu promises it but postpones it year after year, claiming that the current US president would not allow it. President Trump undermined this nice scheme, saying that Israel can decide whether or not they want to annex these lands, and the US would accept whatever decision they make.
Did Trump say that because of his love of Israel or of Jews? Not exactly. Trump wants to cause a schism among the US Jews. For some Jews, hatred of Trump and support of BLM is paramount; for other Jews, the Jewish state and the Land of Israel are more important. The first kind can’t be persuaded, but the second kind can be turned over. And Jews are the biggest donors, the main media figures and a decisive force in any elections.
The Democrats are aware of this ploy, and they have tried to stop it. They have convinced Israelis that Biden’s electoral victory is unavoidable: “Don’t even think Trump will retain the White House. And do not dare to annex anything. After November, we shall allow you some advance; not now.” The Dems are not amateur like Trump, they are professional. They have a finger in every pie, and their own Shadow State Department to deal with Israel and the Middle East. Such an arrangement is unusual, nay, unprecedented for the US. They convey the feeling that the power in the US has fallen by chance or misfortune into the hands of ignorant Rednecks; these four years will pass in a few months, and the US will be again led by sophisticated globalists. It makes little sense to try and agree with official Washington for their days are numbered.
This is what Europeans, Russians, Chinese and Arabs hear. Israeli Jews agree, but they are in two minds over what should be done. Should they use this window of opportunity and annex some prime real estate and damn Biden and his warnings? Or it is wiser to lower expectations and accept the Dem recommendation? It is not an easy choice. Biden is very pro-Israeli, but he is not likely to allow Israel to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements, for traditional US policy had always been in favour of the Two-State-Non-Solution. So if Jewish nationalists want to take over Palestine in perpetuity, it is now or never. Alternatively, the US Dems and globalists in general aren’t people one wants to quarrel with, especially at such an important moment.
Netanyahu has tried to blame his Arab neighbours, saying they will threaten Israel with war if he annexes the Palestinian lands. Nice try, but it didn’t work; the Arab leaders promptly leaked that they won’t go to war or even threaten Israel. Bibi pushed the decision on Ramallah, saying Palestinians would rise up in revolt. Mahmud Abbas, the Palestinian President, tested the ground; he said he would return the keys of the country to Tel Aviv. Palestinians were perfectly indifferent to the pending annexation. These parts of their country have for many years been under Jewish control. Since 1993 we have had the PNA (Palestinian National Administration), a body with very few prerogatives besides watching Israel’s back. Many Palestinians demand its liquidation: let Israel rule directly instead of using this proxy, they say. Abbas, the old and ailing man, is not popular; he is blamed for all the faults of neocolonial Oslo system. Indeed there were no local reasons to avoid doing what Bibi promised. For the entire past month, Israelis have been overwrought with the prospect of annexation. And then, merciful Covid came and allowed them to postpone the operation without losing face.
Should we worry about it, one way or other? In my view, no. Palestine and Israel should be united in one state, with one citizenship and full equality for all its citizens, Jewish and non-Jewish, native and immigrant. If Jews want to call it “annexation”, fine. What they should not be allowed to do is to pick some of the more desirable parts of the country and leave others to live in an unviable state. They should not be allowed to take territories without giving citizenship to the residents. They should not be allowed to carry out Jim Crow policies on the whole of Palestine.
Otherwise, there is nothing to get excited about. Some twenty years ago I wrote:
Behind the smoke of racist illusions, we already live in a united Palestine. The Green line, the “border” between Israel and Palestine, exists only in our minds. It is in everyone’s common interest to abolish the fiction completely and establish equality before the law for everybody in all of Palestine (Israel), from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Then we can enjoy one law for both the native son of the land and the newcomer, as the Bible commands us. One law for a kibbutznik from Afikim, and for a fellah from Yatta.
It could have happened years ago, if the Israeli (and American) left had not nurtured the illusions of partition. So how do we get to the Promised Land? We’re already there! We already have one state. Historical Palestine is unified. Stop the empty rhetoric of occupation and two states. We need no tricks, no ‘creative solutions’, just good old universal suffrage, the “One Man – One Vote”. We demanded it for our grandfathers in Eastern Europe. They received it from the Gentiles 150 years ago; it is the right time to pass this most basic of rights to the Palestinian natives of this land.” Even liberal Zionists like Peter Beinart see the light now. Biden’s Democrats intend to keep the myth of two states going on, but is it now possible?
Now, after lockdown, first wave and second wave, the situation has changed. The Israeli economy took a hit, and it will take a long time to recover, if at all. There are new threats. The International charity Oxfam predicts many millions will die of Hunger Virus, i. e. of famine caused by lockdowns and quarantines. Many of these starving men and women will be in Africa, and they are likely to leave the hungry continent by its landbridge – Palestine. Egypt is in danger, as Ethiopia has completed its dam on the Nile. Without the Nile, Egypt will be thrown into starvation mode, and Israel will not be able to hold its borders before many millions of new arrivals.
By stopping the global machine of supply and distribution, the prosperous North intended to save its old and rich inhabitants from the Covid virus. But the consequences are likely to be so stupendous and traumatic that the world we know will change beyond recognition. Who knows whether the problems of Jews who could not live peacefully with their neighbours will still be relevant in a few years’ time in the face of a total collapse?
What a perfect metaphor for the Jewish dilemma. For centuries, they have led the goyim sheep to ruin while the corrupt owners (plenty of them Jewish) kept them insulated from the consequences of their treachery. Together, they profiteered off of the entire scam.
Yes, occasionally there were Jewish casualties (as in WW2, when a few Jews had to be sacrificed so that Israel and the NWO could be born) but overall the privileged Jewish/Zionist sharks and cut-throats have had it good for eons.
But today, it’s all falling apart, both externally (because of the Internet and its enlightening truth going out to the masses, contra corrupt MSM, political class, propaganda class, academia) and internally (because the lowly Jews are realizing they’ve been sadistically brainwashed, and the “prestige” of being a “Jew” or the table scraps from the elite simply aren’t worth the pain).
The Jewish franchise is over. The end times have come, and the brainwashed look around and find they’re still standing. And they’re out for revenge against the Jewish franchise that has tormented them forever to line its own sick and warped pockets.
And our sick and corrupt “Western” leaders are in the same position as the Jewish franchise they’ve coddled and protected for so long for their cut of the blood money, extracted from the average Joe.
How will it all end for the Jewish franchise? How will it all end for corrupt Western “leaders”? Not well.
Some wishful thinking here, Mr. Shamir. The Zios, in their genocidal delirium, imagine that they’re re-enacting the Book of Joshua: kill them all, their men, their women, their children, their animals, leave not one alive, destroy their holy places. The heart of the Zionist enterprise has always been the creation of a goyimrein Jewish state, i.e. to liquidate the entire Palestinian population, not to make equal citizens of them.
Excellent article by Mr. Shamir in which I learned much new information. To take one issue, I had heard of the street riots among Israelis by watching RT, but had no idea that Bibi’s lockdown was total, and has led to “a failed state with a ruined economy with unhappy citizens.” He could just as easily have been talking about America.
At least Jews are a people and we are not. And they’re smarter and more cunning than we are. The question may be which country dies first. Since Jews have survived for thousands of years, and we are a polyglot country at war with each other which has only been around for about 250, they’ll still be around in one form or another long after the “indivisible” nation has crumbled into the ashbin of history.
So a country with nukes and bio weapons is going to allow itself to be overrun by Swarzers?
Guess again
Israel didn’t lose anything, as usual. Despite being the worst affected nation on earth, too late to turn the tide, stupid American tax payers will be more than happy to pick up the bill. As long as the US stays afloat, the parasite will be kept on constant life support but the moment the plug is pulled the fakes, or the patient of you will, will be bloody history.
Why so few comments for this great column, as always, by Mr. Shamir, a hero of mine?
So a country with nukes and bio weapons is going to allow itself to be overrun by Swarzers?
Neither nukes nor bio weapons can be used on a country’s own doorstep without destroying the country itself.
The original aim was indeed to acquire as much land as possible with as few Arabs as possible. Of the original 950,000 Arabs living in the territory that later became Israel, 80% were expelled or fled, but 20 %, some 156,000 remained. They got Israeli citizenship. Their number has increased to 1,890,000 or 20,95% of the Israeli population.
If Israel really wants to commit genocide on the Palestinians, they are doing a lousy job. Whatever is described in the Book of Joshua, the historical value of which is doubted by historians, genocide was and is never the plan of the Zionists. That is clearly demonstrated by the facts.
The Antichrist is coming. It’s clear. Hopefully some “Jews” will repent. But if your entire worldview is based on apostasy and hatred of Maran Yeshua, what can you expect? Satan tempted them and brought them Herzl. Soon their Great Leader will arrive and the world will end. A generation or two I imagine. Indeed, eschatological delusions are sin, but one cannot help but feel the sense of imminent upheaval. Be well Adam Israel Shamir. I feel you are overly optimistic. The “bad guys” our out to destroy the world. The Sabbatean Frankists control the West. We are in deep deep trouble.
Mr Shamir, you omit one big factor in your prescription of one state and that is the understandable Jewish fear of being out bred and therefore possibly outvoted in a one state democracy.
There is a solution as long as the constitution provides, what America’s Founders would have been happy with. There needs to be a new powerful chamber of the Knesset whose members can only be voted for by persons who have a 15 year record of paying more taxes than they receive in transfer payments from government.That should be good for another 100 years of Jews having the last word.
Do you not agree?
“The Israeli economy collapsed; millions applied for welfare; unemployment is now rampant”
I have learned to read the laces on almost every fastball that the jews throw past the plate. Shamir and other jewish media voices are trying to capitalize on the coronvirus lockdown’s negative effects on the economies of nearly every nation on the planet to justify that the US Tax payers and their blackmailed pedophiles in our US Congress need to fork over EVEN MORE OF OUR HARD EARNED
dollars to the greedy and insatiable leeches in Israel.
These Israelis are the most insatiable gang of blood sucking parasites the world has ever known. The US deficit – at least the amount that our corrupt elites will admit to – is pushing $30 trillion and our own economy is on the verge of complete and total collapse – yet, these blood sucking leeches in Israel and within the 5th column of leeches here inside the USA – care not a whit for the health of the White host who’s throats and wallets they have their vampire fangs buried into.
They will just keep sucking, sucking, and sucking – until they drain the last drop or dime of wealth out of the United States.
From Netanyahu’s infamous “Fink’s Bar diatribe” of 1990
“If we get caught they will just replace us with persons of the same cloth. So it does not matter what you do, America is a golden calf and we will suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the world’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control. Why? Because it is the will of God and America is big enough to take the hit so we can do it again and again and again. This is what we do to countries that we hate. We destroy them very slowly and make them suffer for refusing to be our slaves.”
(1) Jews outbreed Arabs in Israel. Obsessed with demography, Jews do have more children than Palestinian Israelis. (2) There are many wealthy Palestinians. I think your upper chamber would be more evenly balanced than you’d anticipate. Palestine was quite prosperous before 1948, and some parts of this wealth still linger. If you imagine Palestinians are welfare seekers, it is just a Jewish myth. And finally, I am not in favour of wealth-based upper chamber. It is anti-democratic and plainly wrong.
Who cares? What is bad for Israel is great for the rest of the world. If only we should be so lucky that the Israeli state literally collapse and its citizens all fall victim to the corona boogeyman.
Perhaps because paying attention to little Israel at this moment is akin to focusing on your local Little League during game seven of the World Series in 1986.
The domestic and foreign alignment against Trump hasn’t changed since 2016, when it was all hands on deck to throw the election to Hillary. The level of foreign “meddling,” as it is playfully referred to, was, in a word, global.
While the U.K., Australia, Italy, Ukraine and others were straightforward participants, Russia and Israel were in a fraught position from the beginning within the conspiracy, and they both knew it.
The current political holding pattern in Israel is because Trump is sitting in the Oval Office. Netanyahu had survived because Israelis knew that he was all that stood between them and Obama. Then Israelis didn’t sail his ship Because Trump.
It isn’t as many here think — that Trump is in the bag for Israel. If you think that you’re not paying attention and probably distracted by the shiny objects.
Israelis watched in horror as most American Jews sided with Obama and his dream of a reconstituted Persian Empire/Shiite Crescent.
Beinart’s op-ed signals that the rot remains. In short, for liberal American Jews, hanging on by their fingernails with a Democrat Party in thrall to nasty Identity Politics, Israel is supposed to take one for the get rid of Trump by any means necessary team.
The Democrats’ wave goodbye to Israel seems to be an unstoppable trend at this point. The only thing holding it back is a gerontocracy at the top of the party.
All peoples are collectively intelligent when comes to existential matters. Whether they can succeed self-protectively is another matter. But a strategy reliant on snookering Jews of all people?!
If the Democrats are going to defund our cops and cleanse American history, even of its founders, then what will they do with little Israel in short order.
Not so fast. While I understand that quite a few Jewish couples try to have an extra child against the risk of losing one in the IDF I also understand that the only outbreeding of Palestinians is done by the Ultra Orthodox which, even if you are right about Jews outbreeding the Palestinians (including the polygamous Bedouin!).is not something that most Israelis would be happy to rely on.
As to giving partial effect to “no representation without taxation” or actually giving the productive some say in what the weight of numbers can take from them it would still not even approach the foothills of America’s out and out plutocracy. And if you want to be purist about my proposed limitation on populist democracy how are you going to achieve your single state?.
Israel Shamir pens another must read, this one showing how Israel the nation is used by the Globo-billionaires (Jews as well as Gentiles) and also gets raked over the coals.
Here is an indispensable ugly truth: the super rich Jews have a history as long as the existence of super rich Jews of screwing the majority of Jews to the floor just to make another few bucks.
That’s why rich Jewish bankers knew immediately that they could be BFF with WASP Elites: they were two peas in a pod in terms of living to cheat and abuse those they called their own.
It’s entirely possible that Palestinian will be one, i.e. Israel with equal rights but the native Semites would be forced to adopt Judaism as the condition for equal rights and besides, most Jews would welcome the original “Jewish” blood back into the national vein so that the alien Ashkenazi can reclassified as the true Judean … it’s a no-brainer!
Plan Dalet tells a different story. Genocide does not mean complete liquidation of another people. It means making them irrelevant. Enough were “spirited” out of the target lands, the rest could vote – who cares, what can an oppressed minority of 20% hope to achieve through voting? The game was to shape the demographics so that one man one vote inside the targeted lands would be Jewish rule. That has been maintained. That is why the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza must be kept out because then the vote would be more like 50/50. And that is why the Palestinian refugees that the Zionist terrorists have driven out in ’48, ’67 and all along the way must not be allowed to return. It is genocide to achieve demographic supremacy. Check out the UN definition of genocide – Israel qualifies as a genocidal project.
Zionist planners used Arab hospitality to spy on their villages to make plans for which town had to be emptied and what forces were needed to do it. They used false flag terrorism to throw off imperial influences. This is well documented. The villages are not forgotten. There were gross atrocities. The Zionists were the Nazis they decried. You can try and whitewash this history all you like, but you won’t get away with it here on Unz. The appalling siege of Gaza continues. Israel is and continues to be a genocidal project.
I thought Shamir was Orthodox Christian?
All I read was the scheming and ramblings of a Jew.
The Jewish century is over. You are hated. Everywhere.
Time to run and hide before the real Holocaust starts.
This one won’t be a pogrom.
It will be a ‘one and done’ type of deal.
It’s what happens when the dam breaks.
23&me
Israel Shamir says this:
Let’s rewrite it for better accuracy:
Bibi promised to annex the Jordan Valley and/or the Jewish settlements, to satisfy the settlers and other Zionist voters.
Zionism does not equal the forms of patriotic nationalism elsewhere in the world.
Nationalism is radiating waves of kinship, where the people within a nation have the same history, language, and culture. They also have defined national boundaries. If peoples of a nation are of the same race, that is close kinship ties.
Treaty of Westphalia in 1648 defines patriotic nationalism.
Zionism is the attempt at creating a National homeland for the Jew, based on a reading of their false religion. It is also a hook and crook system, whereby usury and other schemes are hatched to acquire Zionist national goal i.e. homeland for the Jew. The ends justify the means.
Patriotic nationalism is in opposition to Zionism. Zionists are happy to destroy other nations and people in order to achieve their goal.
Zionism is offensive, while patriotic nationalism is defensive.
Shamir makes an important point.
In terms of hierarchy and feedback, a wealth based upper chamber unbalances a civilization. The “house of lords” in England is a wealth based upper chamber. England is often a bad actor on the world scene.
The U.S. originally intended the Senate to be the upper house, and States SENT their Senators to Congress as their agents. In other words, Senators were not populists, nor were they wealth based, but instead they worked for the state legislatures.
The 17’th amendment overturned the intent of the founders by making Senators populists. Populist Senators in turn have to butt-smoochio to get money to pay fees and fund re-election campaigns. In effect, Senators have become subordinated to their donor class, creating a new house of lords. The New House of Lords (the money power) manipulates their Senators, making Senators into mouthpieces and puppets.
This is why people can vote, say for stopping immigration, and nothing ever happens. The owner donor class, wants immigration. The invisible house of lords decides.
Hungary had a civilization that lasted almost 1000 years. The Hungarian King was popularly elected. The King was bound by a constitution that limited his power. Said King SELECTED the upper house.
The Lower house was populist, like the U.S. House, or English house of commons.
If the King’s SELECTION of the upper house members were too far out of alignment with the lower house, then the government would devolve into in-fighting. If there was infighting, then the King would be forced by law to dissolve the government and start again with new Selections.
If the King kept screwing up by making bad choices he could be ejected from Kingship.
It takes a King to have a balanced civilization, as Hungarian history has shown us. How they erased debts I don’t know. Debts are a way for a plutocracy to arise, so Hungary dealt with their plutocracy somehow (probably poorly) – it would be a good Doctoral thesis for investigation.
Birinyi discusses some of this in Chapter 3:
http://www.jrbooksonline.com/birinyi.htm
I don’t know why the Israelis are worked up over the Corona virus lock-down. They’ve had Gaza locked down and tightly screwed for decades.
Mr. Shamir, sorry, but Palestine belongs to Palestinians. You don’t take over someone’s home, kick them out, and then say okay I’ll share it with you.
You should use different words for different concepts.
There is the concept of “killing a whole population” and there is another concept of “expelling a whole population”.
They are not the same (no matter what the low-IQ “thinkers” of the UN say by using the same term “genocide” for these two distinct concepts). I do not deny that the original plan of the Zionists was to expel as many Arabs as possible. That was the first sentence in my original comment. Yes, and I know that that was called “plan Daleth”. I deny however that the plan of the Zionists was or is to kill the whole Arab population of Palestine. When Israel was created there were 1,4 million Arabs in the whole of Palestine. There are now about 13 million (as citizens in Israel, on the West Bank and Gaza, in refugee camps in the Arab world and as immigrants all over the world). Some 850,000 Arabs were expelled and 156,000 were allowed to stay and got Israeli citizenship. They have now grown into 1,890,000. That is not “genocide” in the sense of “killing a whole ethnic group”. At most that was “ethnic cleansing”. The geniuses of the UN should not use the term “genocide” for two different concepts, and neither should you.
Personal anecdotes seem to be more and more what leads me to comment, but I am old…
Back in’ 93 or thereabouts someone introduced me to Jerry Rubin (Days of Rage,Chicago 7, Yuppies, etc.) at a big party at NY’s Studio 54. “Say, X tells me you’re the international V.P. for Y (a NYSE member firm), is that right?” It was. Jerry had some propositions for me, and they had little to do with Fair Trade coffee or the plight of the downtrodden. That guy was looking for connections to other sorts of folks. I told him I had to meet a man about a dog and took my leave. That was all I needed to know about him and his ilk. Leopards don’t change their spots, but simply attempt to con others that whatever they do, it’s for a higher purpose that can’t be discussed in front of the great unwashed and that truly those spots and fangs should be ignored. Most Americans and Europeans would be wise to be aware of these tactics and believe what their gut tells them, sez I.
“…You don’t take over someone’s home, kick them out, and then say okay I’ll share it with you…”
Except that has happened throughout history all over the world. Are you not a Muslim? Should the descendants of the Arabs who swarmed out of the Arabian peninsula in the 7th century to conquer and settle the whole of the Middle East and North Africa not “go home” to Arabia? To the extent that the Palestinians are the descendants of those same invading Arabs, should they also not “go home” to Arabia? Historical justice demands that!
isarel shamir is a real smart guy and an excellent writer but he cannot believe the the US will let the parasite israeli economy go south. rabbi trump will spend trillions if he has to in order to save jews economy
you are full of it mr canard tropestein. being that the jews could not genocde the Pals is because it would be seen all over the world with the instant communication we have now. 2000 years ago no one would know about the jews genociding numerous peoples
I hope the jewish folks in Israel figure out that their BioWeapons Labs – haven’t covered their peoples ass, and have screwed them over – like the rest of the Western World , that weaponized this Virus.
The definition you seem to understand for genocide is not only not what the legal term encompasses, it is also not what the person who originated the term meant, Lemke, meant.
Of course, many feel that it is a still a work in progress because it is.
Call it what you will, but Zionism is a mendacious project to erase a people to make them politically irrelevant. Part of this is accomplished through colonizing their culture – such as food, dance and language. Much of modern Hebrew was stolen from Arabic. The Israeli national dish is falafel. A Jewish neighbor of mine calls tabouli “Israeli salad.” Part of this is through subverting Christianity as was accomplished with the Schofield Reference bible, a Satanic blasphemy funded by Zionists. This “bible” was used to lure Christians into supporting that Satanic project of Zionism and then Jews turn around and try to blame US support for Zionism on these duped Christians that Zionist leaders led into darkness! Part of this is accomplished with Epstein style blackmail over US political leaders and ADL/SPLC enforced hate speech codes warping US law to make Christianity a hate group while criticizing genocidal Israel is a crime!
I could go on about the mendacious aspects to the Zionist project to erase Palestine and rewrite ancient history and to degrade Christianity, but this should be enough to get you started if you actually sincerely care about understanding the genocidal nature of Zionism and are not just a racist apologist for this crime against Humanity called Israel.
You could say that about many peoples 2000 years ago.
We should condemn people only for what they have done, not for what we think they might have done.
How about a federation between Egypt, Jordan, and Israel. Or just Jordan an Israel. Let the Palestinians in the West bank become citizens of Jordan and vote in Jordan. Make Jordan the Palestinian state which it already is but with a colonial King who belongs in Mecca. You can shame the Jews all you want, but they are not the only fucked up people over there. The Arabs are perennial losers.
If your car got broken on the highway, no money will move it. You need a mechanic with tools. Same here. No amount of money can fix Israeli or US economy.
Make first a federation of the US and Liberia, make your blacks citizens of Liberia voting for Liberian parliament. Then come again with your advice.
“…Call it what you will, but Zionism is a mendacious project to erase a people to make them politically irrelevant…”
Arabs constitute 20% of the Israeli population. They have the right to vote. There is an Arab party in the Knesset. Arabs work in all spheres of life in Israel. There are Arab-Israeli doctors, lawyers, judges and even ambassadors. Arab-Israelis are more free in Israel than their brethern in Arab countries. If a Palestinian state ever would be established on the West-Bank, few if any Arab-Israeli would like to settle there. They have it too good in Israel.
“…Much of modern Hebrew was stolen from Arabic…”
As far as I know, modern Hebrew was reconstructed from Biblical Hebrew. For words that did not occur in the OT borrowings from European languages, rather than from Arabic, were introduced. Thus you have modern “Hebrew” words such as tragedia, ironia, psychologia etc. but not their Arabic equivalents.
“Cultural appropriation” of local cuisine is a very innocent form of “cultural colonialism” in my book.
I am not aware of Arab dances such as dabke been appropriated by the Israelis.
The situation of Arabs in Israel proper is not ideal. There is still discrimination, but to call this “genocide” even in the elastic sense of our UN geniuses is an exaggeration.
Jerry Rubin’s transformation into a businessman in the 1980s is well known. He debated a former colleague, Abbie Hoffman, in some kind of proceeding called “Yippie versus Yuppie”. Hoffman stayed the way he was but died of an overdose in 1989.
The leftie who “sees the light” and turns right-wing is a frequent enough phenomenon. What were Rubin’s genuine spots – leftie counterculture or yuppie businessman?
There has been some speculation that some of the odder counterculture behaviour in the 1960s was actually the work of FBI or other government infiltrators.
Interesting idea, but what is in it for Jordan?
A significant percentage of Muslim Occupiers in Judea & Samaria are radicalized. If they became Citizens of Jordan, that would create all sorts of problems for Jordanian politics.
Also, given the better quality of life in Jordan, large numbers of new Jordanian citizens would self relocate in a disorderly way. Only 10%-15% of the Muslim Occupier population is tied to the land by Agriculture and related fields, such as processing and distribution. While helping the descendants of Jihadi Colonizers return to their ancestral homeland(s) is a highly desirable as a long term outcome, it needs to be well planned and gradual.
Perhaps a loose trade and transit treaty is possible so goods can pass both ways without tariffs and transients do not need visas for short term stays or further travel to another nation. Permanent relocation “green cards” would only be allocated to desirables based on Jordanian priorities — Available infrastructure, skills matching hard to fill positions, record of non-radical behaviour, etc.
PEACE 😇
If wishes where horses – then beggars would ride.
Wishing the Jews to be kind to the Palestinians is fools work – it is not in their bones.
If there are so few deaths in Israel because Israel always has antidotes for their bio-weapons. If anyone died , they were probably in very bad physical shape. Even before lock down, there was 40% unemployment in Israel. Now must be even worst. The US supports Israel by giving them $3.8 B /year.
I like the article but find it odd that it talks about the world lockdowns causing the economic problems because of covid. Surely the author doesn’t really believe that all would be well if not for the coronavirus and the ridiculous over reaction? Of course bibi went full draconian straight away as he knew exactly what the virus is and where it had been introduced. A panic from his own population is ironic. Help from the u s will be a long time coming so much better to unify at home and get on with recovery.
Great. Time to show Hezbollah how well they excel at hand-to-hand combat.
And, what does waiting for Hezbollah’s retaliation feel like…, hmmm?
Actually, while Israeli food obviously borrows from local Arab countries, it’s become recognizably distinct at this point.
An Israeli falafel tastes very different from what you’ll find in Egypt, say. Israeli humus is much creamier and has more tehina than most other humuses – its really it’s own version of humus at this point. And French fries in falafel, and schnitzel in a pita with humus and veggies, are Israeli. Amba – pickled mango sauce ultimately deriving from India – on shwarma is Israeli.
I don’t mean to insult other Arab countries, but I have to say the Israeli version of Middle Eastern food is just much, much better than what you’ll typically find in Arab countries. Israelis have perfected Middle Eastern food for some strange reason. I don’t really understand it.
And I am not just saying this – I am the first to admit that traditional Ashkenazi food is absolutely terrible and am generally quite willing to concede the cultural accomplishments of other peoples. But for some strange reason, Israelis are really good at food. Even the coffee and pastries are top notch, much better than what you’ll find in Starbucks for instance (which failed in Israel).
Also, 60% of Israeli Jews are from the Arab world, so this food is theirs as much as its anyone’s.
That’s odd. Everyone I know [and myself included] refers to Occupied Palestine as an Apartheid State…
Population of Israel+Palestinian territories (assuming wikipedia can be trusted) is 13.5 million of which 7.5 million are Jewish and 6.0 millions are Arab. Do we really think Israel will blithely switch from an 80% majority to 56%?
(I have no dog in this hunt, I just question whether the powers that be are open to the large a change…)
Your old-fashioned, Herzl-era Zionism is quaint. But let’s not kid ourselves that the Orthodox and the settlers will ever go along with a “mixed” state. Every tendency is in the opposite direction. And anyway, wouldn’t the Palestinians immediately ask for their property back?
Misleading. The “Israeli model” is a Chinese model and it has nothing to do with the fascist state od Israel. In fact, Sweden recommended to follow China, NOT Israel. New Zealand did and all Kiwis are happy.
Arab-Israelis are more free in Israel than their brethern in Arab countries.
Hmm … Are we talking about Arab countries or Muslim-majority countries? In truth, your statement isn’t so easily qualified, since the Arab/Muslim world is comparatively much larger.
The litany of “benefits” you cite could just as easily apply more to Egypt. And both Egypt and Israel are equally intolerant of any professing allegiance to the Muslim Brotherhood. So much for religious liberty in either country.
No, I don’t think you can really prove that they’re freer in Israel. This isn’t to say it’s better in Arab countries, but that also doesn’t make your comment correct.
It would be much better if israel tried to form a federation with the satan. Jews could then vote in hell while occupying its antechamber.
“De mortuis nihil nisi bonum” as the saying goes, but in this case… JR was a sleaze-bag opportunist right from the get-go. He was eight years older than I, but I remembered well his hippie-yuppie shuck at the time I met him. I was never a hippie, and as far as my “international v.p.” status went, “international” was pretty much confined to Colombia, and later Mexico, where I knew folks with capital to spare. I’m bilingual and had spent time in the former during the sixties and again in the nineties and had many long-time buddy contacts that had made me an interesting catch for the firm that took me on. This was known by the party who made the introduction. The glad-handing little con-man wanted in on that action. As should be clear, I was no angel myself, but at least I was straight up about it, for what that’s worth. Cashed out in ’98 and am now a teddy-bear grandpa to three tykes who live 60 yards from my house. JR passed away way back when, as far as I know.
That guy was never “right-wing” nor were others like him. “Businessman” my hindquarters! Hustler. No road to Damascus conversion there. Follow the money y ya as we say in Spanish. You cannot imagine how happy I am that all of that and all of those people are now long ago and far away, at least from me. Up there (I live in South America), you’re surrounded by them, and they occupy high office practically everywhere one looks. My sincere wishes that that changes!
Arabs constitute 20% of the Israeli population. They have the right to vote. There is an Arab party in the Knesset.
Oh my god — another lie, another half truth told by most all Jews. Palestinians vote – but surprise surprise, they are NEVER part of an Israeli government. They are in charge of nothing important. It is 100% pure Jew racism.
It amazing how most all Jews can get in our face and tell the same lies.
p.s. Mindless Little Jew clones.
You win.
The world will now treat you and Israelis as Palestinians are treated by Yid.
Keep your eye balls, knee caps, ankles, head, chest, abdomen uncovered.
Since you/they obviously hate olive trees, wheat, goats, life,
the world will also help get rid of these undesirables.
Just by looking at the varieties of Yid, we can tell water and mercy not needed.
Oh my’ — we see that the Little Jew lemming pack is running today. Franklin, AaronB, A123, and Squeaky Fran Lemming. (They are all so cute.)
Little Franklin is ranting about his Jews being called race “genociders” when they are race “cleansers”. What a guy! Thanks Franklin!
p.s. Say Franklin — does Frannie have to follow at the back of the pack, in traditional Jew fashion?
If you read following article of Haaretz, you understand why : Israel Election Results: Why Arabs Are Finally Mingling at Israel’s Political Party.
As always, truth is more complicated than “know-it-alls” think.
Au contraire, before lockdown, there was historically low unemployment in Israel 4% You are wrong by a factor of 10. Perhaps you should adjust your views.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/375244/unemployment-rate-in-israel/
New Zealand did and all Kiwis are happy.
If they still have a job. Countries that allowed nature to take its course will be the ultimate winners. We have had a great many similar infections in the past – without a mass panic.
Handing out money that the government does not have to non-productive people is the road to perdition. It just delays reality for a short while.
Jobless numbers are soaring in Christchurch as the impact of the lockdown and the global pandemic brutalise the economy.
Experts say the end of the wage subsidies in September could lengthen job queues while others hope the growing numbers of entrepreneurial ex-pats returning home may breathe new life into the local economy.
The immediate future for the newly unemployed is uncertain and frightening
Survivor City: Christchurch jobseekers face uncertain road as Covid crisis stretches on
New Zealand tourism suffering tougher, longer winter over COVID-19
Covid 19 coronavirus: Panic in Fiji as tourism industry collapses
Well, I guess they will have to go back to a diet of coconuts and fish. The most obese people in the world are about to lose some of their extra fat.
Isn’t your lot too busy kissing blacks’ boots to holocaust Jews?
As always, truth is more complicated than “know-it-alls” think.
Indeed, it is, though your earlier statement extolling the greater freedom that Arabs enjoy in Israel as compared to their brethren in Arab countries isn’t exactly “complicated.” It’s plain and simple hasbara.
Speaking of complicated truth, here’s what we find in your Ha’aretz article:
Israel couldn’t displace or kill every Arab in ’48. That would have required a lot more brutality than their public image could afford, so they grudgingly resigned themselves to “shouldering the burden” of the remainder, which is why we witness discrimination against Arab-Israelis that’s little different from Jim Crow.
Incidentally, modern Hebrew may evince new occidental influence, but traditional Hebrew itself would have gone the way of the ivory-billed woodpecker had it not been for Arabic.
It appears to be becoming more evident with each passing day that in order to survive the descendants of Christendom will eventually have to undertake a crusade to #DestroyShabotGoy in order to survive, if it’s not already too late.
“Influence” of Arabic on Modern Hebrew:
“Israeli” Folk dance on wikipedia includes:
There are many debka-type Israeli folk dances; the debka is originally an Arabic folk dance form of the Middle East. Some dances show primarily a single influence.
Sure, stealing and renaming traditional foods is not that big of a deal unless you are simultaneously erasing the people you stole it from – then is takes on a darker cast. Golda Meir said there were no Palestinians.
Having the vote when your demographics have been forced to be 20% is not very helpful. It didn’t, for example, keep the Israeli government from declaring Israel a Jewish state recently, now did it. Lovely, a state for Jews of the whole world, but not for the people who are actually from there who happen to not be Jewish. Sounds pretty genocidal to me.
Sorry, but quite a few of us are on to how you Jewish supremacists play. We are supposed to say “never again” to anyone harming a Jew, but look the other way as Jews shoot Palestinian kids in the back and harvest their organs. It is a hard line to sell and you do manage to get a way with it with many, but more and more are seeing through it. Sorry. Israel’s days are numbered.
You kill, you lie, Palestine will never die.
The problem is calling it Israeli – it isn’t. It is Arabic. Jews are legendary for plagiarism and hype. Einstein is just the most famous example.
BTW, even if you are a bigot, you are still a human being, so I will tell you. The “improvements” you mention to Arabic food are making it less healthy. Increasing the fried food content in falafel or fat content in humus or adding schnitzel to anything is making it less healthy. Sure, it may taste better to some, but it is not better for your arteries. Traditional Arabic food going light on the meat is much healthier. Palestinians have a wholesome food culture because they actually love the land you are stealing. They plant trees that only future generations will see bear fruit. They lovingly care for trees that were planted centuries ago. Zionist terrorists destroy these trees or steal them, but they don’t know how to love them or anything beyond themselves. Zionists are hedonists and materialists who have no respect for God, land or their own bodies let alone other human beings. It will come back to haunt you. Zionists tried to form a state on stolen land where Jews actually farmed, but it failed. They didn’t love the land. They couldn’t “Judaize” the land. They needed to keep hiring others to grow the food as the settlers left the Kibbutz for the glitzy sin-filled city. A whole nation of people who only know how to blood suck off of the genuine labor of others – how can it end well? Sounds like hell on earth to me.
Oh gee that is such an equal comparison. What a stupid post. Nothing to do with the reality in Israel, the homeland of Judaism and the Jewish people.
As always, truth is more complicated than “know-it-alls” think.
Whenever we hear “it’s too complicated” – the person saying it, is really saying “you are too stupid to understand it.” (A standard Jew 101 reply.)
Sorry, but we can see the truth, and it is not complicated – we can see the plain pure evil being put on the Palestinians by the worlds Jews.
It is your pathetic immoral excuses that are complicated, purposely designed to confuse and evade reality.
Your glib answer really won’t do despite your acknowledging that Jewish Israelis are obsessed with demography. From the lengthy and highly detailed (and, to me, fascinating) Wikipedia articles on the Demographics of Israel and the Demographics of the Palestinian Territories you will see that, while you are right about a recent decline in Palestinian (especially Israeli,Palestinian) fertility and rise in Jewish fertility thelatter is largely due to the huge and problematic Haredi fertility (in one place projected figure is given of combined Haredim and Arabs!). Also, Arab and Bedouin fertility remains higher if you include Gaza and the West Bank.
Your problem is that the Jewish obsession with demographics is justified by the near equality of the two main populations and the variability seen over just a few decades. So… .
Can’t you forget about lefty objections to going back to something like the property based franchises for upper houses only abolished (in Australia for example) in two steps from 1950s to 1980s? Can you think of anything better to control money grabs by poor Arabs and Haredim than a Taxpayers Chamber? Just remember: Jews are simply not going to risk being outvoted by Arab Muslims. Back to you..
Well, that really depends on if you think fat is bad for you. I believe the latest finding are that it’s not.
But Israeli food in general is noted for being incredibly healthy. Obesity is far higher in the Arab world and the Palestinian areas.
What Israel also has is an incredible array of high quality fresh produce. When you walk into a falafel stand in Israel you’ll have like 25 different kinds of veggies, salads, pickles, that you get to stuff into your falafel. I remember in Egypt getting a street falafel and it basically had only some parsley, humus, and the falafel balls.
Don’t get me wrong – you can find excellent food in Arab countries. Just in Israel its ubiquitous. And I’m eternally grateful for Middle Eastern cuisine – it may actually be my favorite go to cuuisine.
As for Israelis farming, working the land is a huge part of Zionism. Love of the land is its whole raison d’etre. It is true that today much agriculture is large scale and mechanized, but these are global trends not limited to Israel. And they are unfortunate trends. But Israel still produces amazing fresh produce, and there are still lots of small scale farming. In fact, the Israeli government is giving out free parcels of land on the Golan if you commit to farming it – an offer in very tempted to take up!
Here’s another challenge to your one state soluttion that, out of respect for what appears to be real expertise and hard thought, you need to answer:
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/some-inconvenient-facts-for-one-state-advocates/
Also the same author’s
https://israelpolicyforum.org/understanding-the-trump-plan/
Supporting my view of the effect of having a taxpayer elected upper house is his noting that Jews have ten times the income of Arabs in the proposed one state.
Israel practices official “apartheid” to a much greater degree than that of any other country in the world—the former South Africa included.
Every vehicle driver in Israel proper and in the illegally occupied territories is identified by his or her vehicle license plate as well as personal documentation (identity papers). License plates are coded as to the ethnicity and religious persuasions of the owners, and are used to deny basic “rights” to those who are of “the wrong ethnicity”.
There are roads and thoroughfares that are designated “for jews only”. “Jews-only” roads and thoroughfares are state-of-the-art, paid for with American taxpayer dollars, while roads used by Palestinians are poorly maintained, with many military “checkpoints” which adds further misery to the lives of Palestinians.
Any Arab or Palestinian who attempts to use “jews only” roads or thoroughfares is arrested and heavily fined.
This policy even extends to “footpaths” which are designated by “jewishness”.
Palestinians and other Arabs are forced to go through humiliating “checkpoints”, even being delayed for HOURS, if they are even allowed to pass, at the whim of the jewish “authorities”. This even extends to medical emergencies, where ambulances are routinely delayed by jewish authorities, “just because they can”.
In Israel proper, and in the illegally occupied territories, Israeli officials make rules and laws as they go along, ignoring the (official) laws (rule of law) already in place.
On a whim, any Israeli official can declare that a building, other structure, planted farmland, water wells, and other basic facilities owned by Palestinians are “illegal” and subject to destruction by Israeli forces.
This even applies to buildings, lands, orchards and crop-producing lands which have been in Palestinian possession for centuries. All the Israeli military has to do is to declare the Palestinian-owned property to be a “military zone”. No other laws or permissions are needed to expropriate land from the Palestinians.
Water is heavily restricted in Gaza and in the Palestinian areas while jewish settlements can use all the water they want.
Sewage from illegal jewish settlements is routinely dumped on Palestinian land without regard to the pollution problems that it causes.
The old belief that jews poison the wells and farmlands of their perceived “enemies” is actually true, as (illegal) jewish “settlers” routinely poison Palestinian-owned wells and croplands.
This is a continuing process that is forcing Palestinians off their land and facilitating the building of jewish “settlements” in the illegally occupied areas.
Let’s turn to the treatment of Christians in Israel proper. In the tourist areas, jewish authorities try to keep the disrespect for Christianity to a minimum so as not to insult their Christian zionist tourists. In fact, the hatred for Christian churches, and Christians in general is so pervasive, it is not surprising to see jews “spit” when walking past a Christian church. Jews are experts at “graffiti”, calling it “price tagging” which they use to good effect as the authorities generally “look the other way” when the vandalism and destruction of Christian facilities by jews is going on.
The Israeli authorities plan specific itineraries for Christian zionist groups and American politicians so they do not witness the overt, outright hatred that jews have for Christians, You see, “it’s all for show” when it comes to begging for American dollars from the American taxpayers and from these misguided Christian zionist groups.
The irony of the situation is that the Palestinians who have lived in the middle east for centuries and even millennia are reduced to being unwelcome in their own land while jewish interlopers, most of them from the United States and Europe are overlords in Israel and in the illegally occupied territories.