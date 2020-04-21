"Enough Is Enough"

For weeks, I woke up every morning hoping to find myself in the normal world, instead of this alternative reality. The normal world where men can roam the hills, pray in the church, go to work, stay at the seashore, listen to a concert, visit museums, socialise with friends, flirt with girls, send kids to school; in short, to have the small pleasures people had had even under Stalin or Hitler’s harsh rule. Instead, I persistently wake up to play a part in a dystopian movie directed by Stephen Soderbergh, who, not surprisingly, was nominated to head the Hollywood Corona committee. I presume this committee has been managing our lives, instead of elected presidents and prime ministers.
They played very close to the script of the film Contagion: the virus was allegedly created by proximity of bats and other mammals in China’s wet market; it quickly spread all over the world; there is a very long lockdown while people wait for their salvation, the vaccine; meanwhile there are some cheap and available solutions provided by corrupt hacks; eventually the vaccine is delivered and the vaccinated are given a certifying band to wear on their wrist as proof they are safe to enter the future. All of it has been done; the role of the corrupt hack had been played by Dr Didier Raoult, the French doctor from Marseilles; and now we are supposed to wait for Dr Bill Gates to provide for the saving vaccine to stamp the deserving ones with an indelible stamp readable in infrared by smartphones. Add to that the new tracing application by Google and Apple, the daughter of the Mossad-ShinBet tracer, and the new world order will be achieved!
Oops! The coronavirus is not sufficiently deadly to justify the lockdown and the massive panic, let alone the vaccination, tracing and placing the indelible stamp on your arm. It does not matter, decided the producers. All our media working in unison can provide sufficient horror and panic even without a deadly virus. Remember, we arranged the War on Terror while Islamic terrorists were a small body of CIA-bred bandits in the caves of Afghanistan. We can bring people into hysterics craving for the vaccine just by turning our media into the conduit for virus news. We shall rename them The Corona Guardian, the New York Corona, Le Monde de Corona. People will accept it; they will lock themselves up in their houses and weep in fear. And it worked – for a while.
But enough is enough. People are usually docile and obedient, until something snaps, and then they break the yoke off their necks. The yoke was global, and the movement to break it is global as well. The Resurrection Sunday gave us the sign: Death is defeated! And right away President Trump cheered the Michigan rebels; Danes and Austrians send their kids to school; Norwegians opened kindergartens and Italians – their shops; the Brazilian president enthusiastically addressed an anti-quarantine protest; in Israel which experienced the most brutal and total lockdown on Earth, the people voted with their feet and festivities erupted on cue when Mr Netanyahu’s government backed off and allowed them to walk a hundred yards from their home and enter carpet shops subject to temperature checks. People had shed the lockdown and we can’t push the paste back into the tube, lamented Haaretz, the Israeli liberal paper.
The media felt the change in the air, and responded immediately – excepting the hardcore liberal newspapers. Israeli TV supported the lockdown eagerly; but yesterday, they invited the former Health Ministry chief Prof Yoram Lass, who was an outspoken Corona dissident and ‘persona non grata’ in the TV interview studios. In his, previously tabooed view, governments can’t halt viruses and the lockdown will kill more people from depression than the virus. Not only was he allowed to say his piece; other members of the panel sounded like they always supported him. The change was global. Even I was invited to express my view on the Russian Channel One, though a few days earlier the very thought could not be entertained.
This is the way media works. It has no opinion of its own; but when the wind changes, they change with the wind. There is a good historical precedent of the French newspapers in 1815 reporting on the departure of Bonaparte from Elba, his progress through France, and his entry into Paris in the following manner:
- 9th March, the Cannibal has quitted his den
- 10th, the Corsican Ogre has landed at Cape Juan
- 11th, the Tiger has arrived at Gap
- 12th, the Monster slept at Grenoble
- 13th, the Tyrant has passed through Lyons
- 14th, the Usurper is directing his steps towards Dijon.
- 18th, Bonaparte is only sixty leagues from the capital.
- 19th, Bonaparte is advancing with rapid steps, but he will never enter Paris
- 20th, Napoleon will, tomorrow, be under our ramparts
- 21st, the Emperor is at Fontainebleau
- 22nd, His Imperial and Royal Majesty, yesterday evening, arrived at the Tuileries, amidst the joyful acclamations of his devoted and faithful subjects.
Still, it is not final. The New York Times and the Guardian and their sister papers still call for more lockdown, “otherwise our dear old people will all die”. But they are being met by their opponents.
In Sweden, the state TV had broadcast a dialogue between an old Swedish doctor Johnny Ludvigsson, supporter of the present no-lockdown-policy, and a young and wealthy Jewish lady-influencer Katrin Zytomierska for the liberal virus lobby. Jews as a rule are strong supporters of the lockdown, tracing, imprinting and other virus virtues. Usually they would arrange for a suitable feeble opponent to be soundly beaten; but this time they weren’t the arrangers and their envoy was trashed. Despite their objections (and Polish Jews hold commanding heights in Swedish liberal media) Swedish people support the Swedish policy of freedom.
In France, the strong fighter against lockdown is also a leading enemy of the Jewish lobby. This is Alain Soral who discovered the connection between virus PR promotion and other policies aimed at the subjugation of Man.
Now it depends on the Sovereign People. If we shall support the spirit of freedom, we shall be free. If we shall support the spirit of slavery, we shall remain slaves, and our children will grow in bondage. The danger is present and immediate, for there are many groups of powerful people who want to keep us locked down.
The lockdown was not necessary from a medical point of view, for the virus is not much worse than a strong flu. Mercifully, the Producer didn’t unleash upon us a really deadly plague, presuming that the dummy will do. So extreme measures weren’t needed.
There is the double proof of Sweden and Belarus: very soft measures appropriate for a strong flu outbreak would suffice. Both European countries that refused to put their citizens under house arrest, have managed rather well. Some Swedes and Belarusians died, but they weren’t immortal even before the corona landing. The grand total of deaths (including corona) did not exceed the usual total; in March 2018 more Swedes died than in March 2020, (10,089 in March ’18 and 8261 in March ’20) and in 2018 nobody suggested locking Sweden down.
England accepted the lockdown mode after Professor Neil Ferguson, a director at Imperial College, London, predicted 500,000 casualties of corona unless a lockdown was put in place. This estimate had been downgraded to 20,000 casualties of corona (“because we did what we did”), while there is a new estimate of 150,000 casualties – of lockdown. Yes, you read it right: 150,000 English men and women are likely to die because they could not get medical help, or because they had lost their income, or succumb to despair and loneliness, leading to suicide. If England were to avoid locking itself down, the Brits wouldn’t suffer, and the total sum of deaths would remain roughly the same, because the virus kills predominantly people who are in any case unlikely to see the next Christmas.
For this purpose, we should attempt to decipher why our rulers unleashed upon us this terrible persecution. I do not mean the virus, which is, after all, a natural force (even if this natural force had been forged in a hellish lab, American or Chinese). The persecution is the response of the authorities that was totally disproportionate to the threat. The top men were forced to do it; President Trump and President Putin did not want to, but they had to submit. Likewise the three emperors were forced to enter WWI, though none of them wanted to.
Just like it was in 1914, there is a whole array of reasons. The Producer seems to be a generic Bill Gates who wants to sell the vaccine and create the new world order navigable only by those stamped with the indelible stamp, the world of alienation, subjugation, total dependence, eradication of individuality. But there is a meta-reason for the event.
The world was on the brink of a terrible crisis, a crisis that is a natural occurrence for the capitalist world system. Usually these crises are healed by a great war. WWI and WWII came to treat such crisis, and they did, leaving millions dead.
Let us imagine that the Masters of Universe, those very powerful individuals envisaged a dummy world war that would destroy surplus capacity, lock away unneeded consumers, and lead us to a new Yalta of the Virus Victors. The rulers of our states will have to accept the rules of the game, or find themselves outside the new power-sharing scheme.
For example, consider India. India with its 1.4 billion population had lost 500 (five hundred) lives to corona. It is infinitely less than India had lost to any other recorded disease, say tuberculosis (220,000) or even to lack of potable water. Millions go starving, but the upper classes of India lit candles as a sign of their struggle with corona. India went into lockdown for corona, thus creating the most painful exodus of temporary workers – on foot as there was no transport, they trod across the subcontinent. Hundreds died – but India joined the great nations in the fight against Corona. British India participated in both world wars, but the huge country was a colony, so she never made it to the Security Council permanent membership. They do not want to blow it again. In the case of India the explanation for lockdown is their desire to belong to the ruling league of the winners in Corona War.
Russia is a similar case. They have very, very few Corona casualties; for the first few weeks, President Putin and his media waxed sarcastic about the virus threat. His external media tool, RT, still gives publicity to Corona dissidents. But the internal Russian media being infiltrated to saturation point by American-educated and trained adepts of the Western order of things switched over to Corona Pravda, as our good publisher Ron Unz would say. Apparently President Putin was eventually persuaded to accept the producers’ script for the dummy war by the promise of a seat at the new Yalta. Gordon Brown’s efforts bore fruit, as the former British PM described the future world ruled by a Temporary (!) World Government composed of G20 Virus Vanquishers. He was seconded by Henry Kissinger who retained a channel to Putin’s ear. No, Putin would not miss such an opportunity to bring himself and his Russia into the new world elite.
And now we come to the US and China. These two states are the leading protagonist and antagonist of the world. The dummy virus war has come instead of the real US-China war. China and the US faced the choice: real warfare with nuclear strikes destroying and burning our civilisation, or acceptance of the dummy war as the lesser evil. The choice was proposed by the US Deep State; it was accepted by the Chinese who followed the script including bats and other mammals in the wet market and lockdowns for millions of their citizens. Painful, but still less painful than a nuclear holocaust.
A meta-script for such a program had been presented in the BBC production of A Study in Pink, a variation on the first Sherlock Holmes book, where the villain makes his victims an offer they can’t refuse: to play a (crooked) Russian roulette or to be shot dead. They accept, play, and die. The US Deep State played such games before. In 1990, they offered the game to Mr Gorbachev; he played and destroyed his country. In the Nineties, Japan was offered a choice of being framed as the main enemy or playing the game. The Japanese accepted and their economy went into a thirty-years-long nosedive followed by stagnation. Now it was the turn of China.
Though the Chinese accepted the role and played it to perfection, they got off too lightly. Their adversary wants to screw China properly; the Chinese are sued for trillions for their part in the game. Germany’s largest paper asked China’s president: Why are your toxic laboratories not as secure as your prisons for political prisoners? In the article called What China owes us, the Bild claimed China owed Germany €149 billion for coronavirus damages. Will the Chinese understand they were cheated?
The Russians have been screwed as the price of oil went down in the Coronavirus world. Will they understand their error, or will they insist on playing for the promised Yalta-2? Will the people of America enter the Big Game and foil the plot of the Masters? What will happen in Europe, the object and the prize of the China-US war? Will the Old World ever become a subject of international relations? We shall deal with this in the next issue.
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
“The world was on the brink of a terrible crisis, a crisis that is a natural occurrence for the capitalist world system.”
No……B.S. ! The “world system” is not capitalist, outside of black markets, it hasn’t been that way for a long, long time[if ever].
You are engaging in the usual socialist/communist semantic shell-game/scam of falsely naming your much loved socialist/collectivist system as “capitalist’ in order to deny the inevitable results to date of the very socialist system you and your buddies all insist on as now being “the solution” to the problems it alone caused, and to justify even more of the same, when the real solution is just the opposite of what you want: that is, far more individual freedom, and a whole lot less government , and, consequently, a whole lot less government interference [how about zero?], in the lives and businesses of individuals worldwide.
You are calling for even more government control/centralization in order to supposedly correct the damage caused to date by the very same socialist, anti-freedom, anti-capitalist centralization policies you so mindlessly endorse.
Either that [ie you’re engaged in a deliberate semantic shell-game], or you are just yet another Unz.com useful idiot who doesn’t know WTF they’re talking about.
This just in: Government protected Central banks are not naturally occurring capitalist institutions , they’re all anti-freemarket, anti-free competion- they have nothing to do with capitalism and free markets.
Neither do government protected multi-national inc.’s. The same applies to all government run/controlled welfare systems, health care systems, transportation systems, media etc. etc. ad infinitum, in fact.
And by the way, neither do government mandated social lockdowns, regardless of the excuse, have anything to do with capitalism and free markets, just in case you were wondering.
No regards, onebornfree
Very interesting article Mr. Shamir. I do not whether what you have said is true about the back scene game you have proposed and then accepted, but I certainly think it is plausible.
Pure Randroid deflection – “true capitalism has never been tried…”
This entirely-theoretical true capitalism can only exist in CERN-level-artificial, unnatural and unsustainable social conditions, including a culturally, socially, religiously and racially homogenous population with 115+ IQ’s – and even then it’s woefully unstable and short-lived.
There will always be some level of “market interference” and curtailment of “muh human rights” by government because humans can’t agree on the boundaries and definitions of either concept.
I spent 20+ years as an Objectivist learning all these facile copes and equivocations about “true capitalism.” The fact is, capitalism has no inherent mechanism to prevent guys like Steve Mnuchin from crowding out the Hank Reardens and John Galts even if such men ever existed.
“and now we are supposed to wait for Dr Bill Gates to provide for the saving vaccine to stamp the deserving ones with an indelible stamp readable in infrared by smartphones.”
Bill Gates keeps showing his utterly narcissistic psychopathic ‘concern’ for the world’s underprivileged children with poisons that destroy more than they save (like those ‘miracle’ GMOs and ‘life-saving’ vaccines he touts).
The following linked story shows how Psycho Bill and his WHO accomplices ruthlessly press beleaguered African countries to vaccinate their kids with the WHO’s approved DPT vaccine, all despite the fact that the world’s top experts that Gates and WHO allegedly hired to study the effects of the DPT vaccine on African kids concluded that the DPT vaccine was associated with a ten fold increase in mortality compared to non-vaccinated kids: https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-warns-of-who-genocide-dtp-vaccine-kills-at-ten-times-the-unvaxxed-rate/
Dead kids? Obviously not a problem for Gates, WHO (or Madeleine Albright, for that matter). These are just African kids, it must be remembered, or more accurately, immediately forgotten. They don’t count (to elite psychos with an agenda. A very profitable agenda, one might add.)
Now, Psycho Bill wants everyone vaccinated for the newest threat du jour, the dreaded Covid-19. The only problem, however, is that vaccines for corona viruses have been shown to be very ineffective at preventing corona virus infection, but very, very effective at causing devastating lung inflammation and/or death. Thus, in the USA putative vaccine makers were very recently granted special full immunity from any liability for damages caused by their vaccines, making every single recipient of the shot a guinea pig in the big multi-billion dollar killer vaccine crap shoot. Here’s the full story: https://www.sott.net/article/432956-The-Gates-Of-Hell-PROVEN-Coronavirus-vaccines-CAUSED-lung-inflammation-and-death
So it seems that a vaccine for Covid-19 might kill or disable large numbers of the vaccinated, as the linked story makes clear. With no fear of liability for the lavishly compensated vaccine makers, it seems that more legalized murder for profit will be shoved down our collective throats, with the MSM loudly cheering on our heroes and saviors, Bill Gates and the vaccine makers. As with all vaccines, the unlucky collateral damage of some dead or maimed peons will simply be ignored or downplayed into oblivion.
And as always, the (very, very pricey) vaccines will be mandatory for plebes, but not for elites with personal physicians and private jets.
So with all that, the ‘world’s greatest philanthropist’ Bill Gates can smile quietly to himself and know that once again, wealth has its privilege.
(Like legal mass murder….. )
There goes One Born Fried again, the Milton Friedmaniacal worshipper of Joe McCarthy.
I’ve had it with these monkey fighting snakes on this monday to friday plane!
Brilliant interview with Prof Johan Giesecke on why Sweden did not go into Lockdown based on a non-peer reviewed flawed mathematical model created by Bill Gates puppet.
Professor Johan Giesecke, one of the world’s most senior epidemiologists, advisor to the Swedish Government (he hired Anders Tegnell who is currently directing Swedish strategy), the first Chief Scientist of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and an advisor to the director general of the WHO, lays out with typically Swedish bluntness why he thinks:
Dr Giesecke is who we should have in charge of our Covid-19 response here.
Very enjoyable candor on the good doctor’s part.
Looks like a lot of countries are now like junkies ‘hooked on lockdown’ and will have a tough time getting ‘clean’ during the climb-down period.
And all to save a bunch of old sickie-bickies who will be dying shortly anyway, and who’s quality of life is usually rather compromised. Dr Giesecke minced no words in that regard. Again, refreshing candor.
Thanks BDS Always for a great video interview.
John Galt existed…
https://www.irvineburnsclub.org/irvine/walkingtour.htm#19
Related to a certain E.A. Poe.
Corona Balona
Tony Corrupto Fauxci
Dr No-Degree Gates, who could not even come up with an operating system.
Had to buy it and mommy had to pinch IBM to use. CIA involved somehow.
Shutter Imperial College. Guantanamize Ferguson.
Can’t be too hard on quack Didier Raoult. He loves Mossad.
If not for Trump, RepubliCons would not even pretend.
McConnell, Graham, Hannity, Ted and Marco same as scums Schumer, Pelosi, Coffee Joe.
Trump gives Tucker Carlson freedom to speak as no one ever has.
If no Trump, where would US be?
A lot sorrier.
Almost forgot, another good read from Shamir.
5 dancing shlomos
Here’s the real bottom line.
It is perfectly possible, in fact probable, that
A. the coronavirus is very real and very nasty, despite your cherry-picking and total lack of first-hand knowledge, and, simultaneously,
B. our owners are using the crisis as excuse, opportunity to crackdown, pull the truncheons out and put the matching bracelets on everybody in sight.
It’s just like OJ.
It was perfectly possible, in fact probable, that
A. the LA Police Department is racist, and simultaneously,
B. OJ did it.
Neither of these, in either instance, are mutually exclusive facts. So don’t act like they are.
Nevertheless, onebornfree is correct. We do not have capitalism.
You don’t have to be some wackjob Randian ‘libertarian’ to notice that every single industry is beset by massive problems – ethnic monopolies that exclude competitors (eg, Hollywood), massive subsidies (eg, the farm bill), labyrinthine regulations that often serve to protect the interests of the powerful (see Butler Shaffer, ‘in restraint of trade’), lack of transparency, cartels, regulatory capture, etc etc etc.
Even the patent system is a massive governmental scam that favors large institutions. Government intervention in the mortgage market to stop ‘redlining’ (ie, accurate risk assessment), one could go on for days.
“Despite their objections (and Polish Jews hold commanding heights in Swedish liberal media) Swedish people support the Swedish policy of freedom.”
Commanding heights? Jews control about 98% of the media in Sweden. Imagine the Chinese allowing Indians to run all of their media.
When some MP pointed out that government media subsidies largely go to a single family (the Jewish Bonnier family), and suggested that a media owned by a single ethnic group is not diverse, she was called a Nazi and run out of town.
The Swedes should have rectified that problem a long time ago.
Kudos to Sweden for their foresight on this issue. Still, I wonder what has happened with their large Muslim populations in cities like Malmo with its No-Go Zones. I’d imagine they couldn’t be lock-downed anyway. I’ve read that Euro Sweden is finished, but perhaps they have a future after all.
The Great Satan is suing China for trillions in damages. How comical is that?
How about this country first pay reparations to Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela? And that’s just since 9/11.
OH, King of Mendacity and Hypocrisy, thy name is the USA!
BTW, loved the essay, Mr. Shamir!
What is it with jews’ and their need to Hitlerize everything.
Stalin was a million times worse than anything Hitler did (even in the skewed jew mind thinking), but they simply cannot help themselves.
Yes, this was a takeover. And no one even realizes it. There were those in the Russian Revolution that foresaw what was to come and screamed to the high heavens to stop Lenin now, or he will consolidate his power and usher in a realm of death.
Thats where we stand now.
Perhaps some are confused because this revolution has no face.
Only because it is Satan himself come to guide this time.
Get of you lazy bums.
Join the protest.
Burn it all down.
Thanks for the sane perspective on this. In Brazil and some other countries, blood banks are facing a shortage because people are afraid to go out to donate. How many deaths from this? God only knows, as I don’t trust the press to publish the truth.
The media created a Frankenstein and now cannot control it. Classic story.
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/latest-on-coronavirus-outbreak/world-facing-blood-shortages-due-to-covid-19-pandemic/1802664
https://www.thenational.ae/uae/health/coronavirus-blood-donations-slump-in-abu-dhabi-over-covid-19-fears-1.1002487
https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2020/04/09/covid-19-medan-red-cross-reports-blood-shortage-calls-for-donations.html
https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-as-some-blood-banks-run-dry-due-to-covid-19-lockdown-thalassemia-patients-fear-for-lives/350466
https://saude.estadao.com.br/noticias/geral,quarentena-afasta-os-doadores-de-sangue,70003240672
Also, people who are having a heart attack will not go to the hospital on the first symptoms, out of fear of infection. Of course, when they decide it can’t be delayed it’s too late. Ditto for appendicitis.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/22/health/coronavirus-hospitals-heart-health-statement/index.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/patients-with-heart-attacks-strokes-and-even-appendicitis-vanish-from-hospitals/2020/04/19/9ca3ef24-7eb4-11ea-9040-68981f488eed_story.html
And I’ve said nothing about cancer patients, and countless other problems that are being left unattended. When the propaganda machine ease people’s fears and they decide it’s ok again to enter a hospital, the latter will become flooded beyond their capacities. I wonder how they will flatten *that* curve.
All this is very sad.