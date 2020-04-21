"Enough Is Enough"

For weeks, I woke up every morning hoping to find myself in the normal world, instead of this alternative reality. The normal world where men can roam the hills, pray in the church, go to work, stay at the seashore, listen to a concert, visit museums, socialise with friends, flirt with girls, send kids to school; in short, to have the small pleasures people had had even under Stalin or Hitler’s harsh rule. Instead, I persistently wake up to play a part in a dystopian movie directed by Stephen Soderbergh, who, not surprisingly, was nominated to head the Hollywood Corona committee. I presume this committee has been managing our lives, instead of elected presidents and prime ministers.

They played very close to the script of the film Contagion: the virus was allegedly created by proximity of bats and other mammals in China’s wet market; it quickly spread all over the world; there is a very long lockdown while people wait for their salvation, the vaccine; meanwhile there are some cheap and available solutions provided by corrupt hacks; eventually the vaccine is delivered and the vaccinated are given a certifying band to wear on their wrist as proof they are safe to enter the future. All of it has been done; the role of the corrupt hack had been played by Dr Didier Raoult, the French doctor from Marseilles; and now we are supposed to wait for Dr Bill Gates to provide for the saving vaccine to stamp the deserving ones with an indelible stamp readable in infrared by smartphones. Add to that the new tracing application by Google and Apple, the daughter of the Mossad-ShinBet tracer, and the new world order will be achieved!

Oops! The coronavirus is not sufficiently deadly to justify the lockdown and the massive panic, let alone the vaccination, tracing and placing the indelible stamp on your arm. It does not matter, decided the producers. All our media working in unison can provide sufficient horror and panic even without a deadly virus. Remember, we arranged the War on Terror while Islamic terrorists were a small body of CIA-bred bandits in the caves of Afghanistan. We can bring people into hysterics craving for the vaccine just by turning our media into the conduit for virus news. We shall rename them The Corona Guardian, the New York Corona, Le Monde de Corona. People will accept it; they will lock themselves up in their houses and weep in fear. And it worked – for a while.

But enough is enough. People are usually docile and obedient, until something snaps, and then they break the yoke off their necks. The yoke was global, and the movement to break it is global as well. The Resurrection Sunday gave us the sign: Death is defeated! And right away President Trump cheered the Michigan rebels; Danes and Austrians send their kids to school; Norwegians opened kindergartens and Italians – their shops; the Brazilian president enthusiastically addressed an anti-quarantine protest; in Israel which experienced the most brutal and total lockdown on Earth, the people voted with their feet and festivities erupted on cue when Mr Netanyahu’s government backed off and allowed them to walk a hundred yards from their home and enter carpet shops subject to temperature checks. People had shed the lockdown and we can’t push the paste back into the tube, lamented Haaretz, the Israeli liberal paper.

The media felt the change in the air, and responded immediately – excepting the hardcore liberal newspapers. Israeli TV supported the lockdown eagerly; but yesterday, they invited the former Health Ministry chief Prof Yoram Lass, who was an outspoken Corona dissident and ‘persona non grata’ in the TV interview studios. In his, previously tabooed view, governments can’t halt viruses and the lockdown will kill more people from depression than the virus. Not only was he allowed to say his piece; other members of the panel sounded like they always supported him. The change was global. Even I was invited to express my view on the Russian Channel One, though a few days earlier the very thought could not be entertained.

This is the way media works. It has no opinion of its own; but when the wind changes, they change with the wind. There is a good historical precedent of the French newspapers in 1815 reporting on the departure of Bonaparte from Elba, his progress through France, and his entry into Paris in the following manner:

9th March, the Cannibal has quitted his den

10th, the Corsican Ogre has landed at Cape Juan

11th, the Tiger has arrived at Gap

12th, the Monster slept at Grenoble

13th, the Tyrant has passed through Lyons

14th, the Usurper is directing his steps towards Dijon.

18th, Bonaparte is only sixty leagues from the capital.

19th, Bonaparte is advancing with rapid steps, but he will never enter Paris

20th, Napoleon will, tomorrow, be under our ramparts

21st, the Emperor is at Fontainebleau

22nd, His Imperial and Royal Majesty, yesterday evening, arrived at the Tuileries, amidst the joyful acclamations of his devoted and faithful subjects.

Still, it is not final. The New York Times and the Guardian and their sister papers still call for more lockdown, “otherwise our dear old people will all die”. But they are being met by their opponents.

In Sweden, the state TV had broadcast a dialogue between an old Swedish doctor Johnny Ludvigsson, supporter of the present no-lockdown-policy, and a young and wealthy Jewish lady-influencer Katrin Zytomierska for the liberal virus lobby. Jews as a rule are strong supporters of the lockdown, tracing, imprinting and other virus virtues. Usually they would arrange for a suitable feeble opponent to be soundly beaten; but this time they weren’t the arrangers and their envoy was trashed. Despite their objections (and Polish Jews hold commanding heights in Swedish liberal media) Swedish people support the Swedish policy of freedom.

In France, the strong fighter against lockdown is also a leading enemy of the Jewish lobby. This is Alain Soral who discovered the connection between virus PR promotion and other policies aimed at the subjugation of Man.

Now it depends on the Sovereign People. If we shall support the spirit of freedom, we shall be free. If we shall support the spirit of slavery, we shall remain slaves, and our children will grow in bondage. The danger is present and immediate, for there are many groups of powerful people who want to keep us locked down.

The lockdown was not necessary from a medical point of view, for the virus is not much worse than a strong flu. Mercifully, the Producer didn’t unleash upon us a really deadly plague, presuming that the dummy will do. So extreme measures weren’t needed.

There is the double proof of Sweden and Belarus: very soft measures appropriate for a strong flu outbreak would suffice. Both European countries that refused to put their citizens under house arrest, have managed rather well. Some Swedes and Belarusians died, but they weren’t immortal even before the corona landing. The grand total of deaths (including corona) did not exceed the usual total; in March 2018 more Swedes died than in March 2020, (10,089 in March ’18 and 8261 in March ’20) and in 2018 nobody suggested locking Sweden down.

England accepted the lockdown mode after Professor Neil Ferguson, a director at Imperial College, London, predicted 500,000 casualties of corona unless a lockdown was put in place. This estimate had been downgraded to 20,000 casualties of corona (“because we did what we did”), while there is a new estimate of 150,000 casualties – of lockdown. Yes, you read it right: 150,000 English men and women are likely to die because they could not get medical help, or because they had lost their income, or succumb to despair and loneliness, leading to suicide. If England were to avoid locking itself down, the Brits wouldn’t suffer, and the total sum of deaths would remain roughly the same, because the virus kills predominantly people who are in any case unlikely to see the next Christmas.

For this purpose, we should attempt to decipher why our rulers unleashed upon us this terrible persecution. I do not mean the virus, which is, after all, a natural force (even if this natural force had been forged in a hellish lab, American or Chinese). The persecution is the response of the authorities that was totally disproportionate to the threat. The top men were forced to do it; President Trump and President Putin did not want to, but they had to submit. Likewise the three emperors were forced to enter WWI, though none of them wanted to.

Just like it was in 1914, there is a whole array of reasons. The Producer seems to be a generic Bill Gates who wants to sell the vaccine and create the new world order navigable only by those stamped with the indelible stamp, the world of alienation, subjugation, total dependence, eradication of individuality. But there is a meta-reason for the event.

The world was on the brink of a terrible crisis, a crisis that is a natural occurrence for the capitalist world system. Usually these crises are healed by a great war. WWI and WWII came to treat such crisis, and they did, leaving millions dead.

Let us imagine that the Masters of Universe, those very powerful individuals envisaged a dummy world war that would destroy surplus capacity, lock away unneeded consumers, and lead us to a new Yalta of the Virus Victors. The rulers of our states will have to accept the rules of the game, or find themselves outside the new power-sharing scheme.

For example, consider India. India with its 1.4 billion population had lost 500 (five hundred) lives to corona. It is infinitely less than India had lost to any other recorded disease, say tuberculosis (220,000) or even to lack of potable water. Millions go starving, but the upper classes of India lit candles as a sign of their struggle with corona. India went into lockdown for corona, thus creating the most painful exodus of temporary workers – on foot as there was no transport, they trod across the subcontinent. Hundreds died – but India joined the great nations in the fight against Corona. British India participated in both world wars, but the huge country was a colony, so she never made it to the Security Council permanent membership. They do not want to blow it again. In the case of India the explanation for lockdown is their desire to belong to the ruling league of the winners in Corona War.

Russia is a similar case. They have very, very few Corona casualties; for the first few weeks, President Putin and his media waxed sarcastic about the virus threat. His external media tool, RT, still gives publicity to Corona dissidents. But the internal Russian media being infiltrated to saturation point by American-educated and trained adepts of the Western order of things switched over to Corona Pravda, as our good publisher Ron Unz would say. Apparently President Putin was eventually persuaded to accept the producers’ script for the dummy war by the promise of a seat at the new Yalta. Gordon Brown’s efforts bore fruit, as the former British PM described the future world ruled by a Temporary (!) World Government composed of G20 Virus Vanquishers. He was seconded by Henry Kissinger who retained a channel to Putin’s ear. No, Putin would not miss such an opportunity to bring himself and his Russia into the new world elite.

And now we come to the US and China. These two states are the leading protagonist and antagonist of the world. The dummy virus war has come instead of the real US-China war. China and the US faced the choice: real warfare with nuclear strikes destroying and burning our civilisation, or acceptance of the dummy war as the lesser evil. The choice was proposed by the US Deep State; it was accepted by the Chinese who followed the script including bats and other mammals in the wet market and lockdowns for millions of their citizens. Painful, but still less painful than a nuclear holocaust.

A meta-script for such a program had been presented in the BBC production of A Study in Pink, a variation on the first Sherlock Holmes book, where the villain makes his victims an offer they can’t refuse: to play a (crooked) Russian roulette or to be shot dead. They accept, play, and die. The US Deep State played such games before. In 1990, they offered the game to Mr Gorbachev; he played and destroyed his country. In the Nineties, Japan was offered a choice of being framed as the main enemy or playing the game. The Japanese accepted and their economy went into a thirty-years-long nosedive followed by stagnation. Now it was the turn of China.

Though the Chinese accepted the role and played it to perfection, they got off too lightly. Their adversary wants to screw China properly; the Chinese are sued for trillions for their part in the game. Germany’s largest paper asked China’s president: Why are your toxic laboratories not as secure as your prisons for political prisoners? In the article called What China owes us, the Bild claimed China owed Germany €149 billion for coronavirus damages. Will the Chinese understand they were cheated?

The Russians have been screwed as the price of oil went down in the Coronavirus world. Will they understand their error, or will they insist on playing for the promised Yalta-2? Will the people of America enter the Big Game and foil the plot of the Masters? What will happen in Europe, the object and the prize of the China-US war? Will the Old World ever become a subject of international relations? We shall deal with this in the next issue.

