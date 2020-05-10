"Deep Pockets Love Lockdown"

Some people enjoy isolation and self-seclusion. The Jewish billionaire David Geffen is one of them. He posted the above picture of his yacht onto Social Media saying: “Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus, I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.” It is probably very different from your self-seclusion, and surely different from the seclusion imposed on a slum-dwelling family of five in their two-room tenement. But very rich guys are used to it. They never go to Walmart. Anything they purchase is delivered. They fly in private jets. They have never shaken hands with a stranger. They live in gated compounds. They are naturally self-isolated.
For them the lockdown brings new prosperity. If you are down to your last dollar, probably you will be cheered to learn that American billionaires added $280 billion to their accounts thanks to the lockdown, and now they are worth $3.3 trillion. They like the lockdown so much that they consider objectors to be white supremacists and ‘Nazis’, and that is the worst label they can imagine.
The emergency situation is mighty good for people in charge. They rush through regulations; grab lands; form governments; create the “new normal”, eliminate our rights, all using the virus as justification. Even though the seasonal mortality of many countries fell to below last year’s numbers, they are already threatening us with a second wave. Enough is enough, I wrote a fortnight ago, but it is still not enough for some. The world slowly, too slowly, exits the Lockdown Ice Age, for there are forces that want the fun to continue forever. Medical indications and counter-indications be damned, the objectives are political.
The medical part of the Corona crisis is not especially impressive. Now we know that the virus is with us to stay; no country can hide from it forever. Lockdown or not, some people will die, but at least they can die free. Consider the UK. They rushed into their lockdown on Dr Ferguson’s advice. Now they have more deaths than Sweden which had no lockdown at all (UK – 384 deaths per million, Sweden – 244 deaths per million). In addition, Britain is now in the throes of a severe recession, the worst in 300 years says the Bank of England, as the direct result of lockdown.
The British government didn’t have to listen to the infamous Dr Ferguson. He was wrong many times before, and he is wrong now. Look at the list of his previous recommendations:
- In 2002, Ferguson predicted 150,000 deaths of Mad Cow disease but there have only been 177 deaths.
- In 2005, Ferguson claimed that up to 200 million people might be killed by the Bird Flu, but only 282 people died worldwide from the disease between 2003 and 2009.
- In 2009, Ferguson and his Imperial team predicted that Swine Flu would lead to 65,000 UK deaths. In the end, Swine Flu killed 457 people in the UK.
Why did the Brits choose this bearer of bad predictions as their guiding light? For the same reason other European countries entered the maelstrom of lockdowns, destroying their own industries and causing distress to millions: they were convinced or pressured by the global liberal media consortium, the tool of the Deep Pockets.
Why did Sweden refuse to submit? They were lucky. The liberal media of Sweden is mainly concentrated in the hands of the Bonnier family. They are extremely wealthy and powerful. They like to stress their Jewish origin, at least since 1944, when they did it to erase the stink of their collaboration with Nazi Germany. It helps them now: whenever they are condemned for controlling 80 percent of all Swedish printed media they scream anti-Semitism, and the critics disperse in shame. You may rest assured that Bonnier’s newspapers and magazines did call for the national lockdown.
But the printed media is not all that influential nowadays in Sweden compared to television. A few years ago (2005-2007) the crafty Bonniers bought TV4 for pennies on the dollar in the usual scheme of crooked privatisation. Last year they succumbed to greed and sold it back to the state (via a state-owned company) for a huge profit. The deal was concluded in December 2019. Thus the corona crisis fortuitously caught the liberal media without its own television channel; and the state defeated the printed media by using the power of their own TV4. This was the main reason why Sweden managed to stick to its free model of fighting disease without lockdown.
It was not easy; the pressure on Sweden was exceptionally strong. The MSM published thousands of articles with blood-curdling predictions of Swedes dying in droves from the virus. The Swedes were condemned for sacrificing their elderly. None of this was true, but since when does truth interfere with the propaganda machine? Now, as Sweden’s neighbours belatedly begin to open their schools, one can say that Sweden made the right choice. Even the strict WHO admitted: “Sweden represents a future model… if we wish to get back to a society in which we don’t have lockdowns”. Even the main liberal Israeli newspaper Haaretz published a long feature by the prominent virologist Eyal Shahar, titled Sweden proves the world erred. Bear in mind that Israel experienced a very strict lockdown. Even the NY Times published a piece by Tom Friedman suggesting we should have followed the Swedish model.
Swedish experts think there is no other way to defeat the virus; we simply have to live with it for a long time, like we live with other viruses. Lockdown is unacceptable for any extended time; it can only postpone your encounter with the virus, unless you are able to withdraw from society as Howard Hughes did. So we must continue to live without resorting to such extremes as lockdowns.
However in the UK, like the US, the liberal mass media is all-powerful. It belongs to the Deep Pockets who are just as powerful as the Deep State. The destruction of economies, unemployment and recession are all good for the Deep Pockets. The governments will be forced to borrow or sell assets, and the Deep Pockets are quick to lend money and buy assets. All over the world, this artificially-induced recession will drive states and citizens deeper into debt, and for years to come they will be repaying the borrowed money with interest and compound interest to the Anglo-American Deep Pockets.
There was a man who could have defeated this scheme in the UK; his name was Jeremy Corbyn, but, as you know, he lost the leadership of his Labour party over antisemitism charges. And the current PM Johnson agreed to the lockdown as demanded by the Deep Pockets.
Now the peak of the virus is practically over, as is usual for seasonal diseases. However, the testing continues unabated in a self-fulfilling quest. The more you test, the more you will discover virus carriers. It is not very important, not at all relevant – indeed, Sweden avoided mass testing altogether. By confusing the terms ‘infected’, ‘carrier’ and ‘sick’, the adepts of lockdown are able to claim that the pandemic is still spreading. To improve their case, they supply pre-infected tests. Many test kits were found to be infected with corona virus to start with.
In Tanzania, they decided to test the tests by applying them to a goat, a lamb and to pawpaw. It turned out that the goat and the pawpaw suffered from corona virus, according to the tests. This anecdotal story shows that by using tests, the lockdowns may be extended indefinitely.
In the US, the Deep Pockets and the Deep State are united in their dream to unseat President Trump. They failed with their RussiaGate, they failed with their impeachment, and COVID is their last hope. They claim that he failed to save the US from the virus, that all the deaths in New York are his fault. A Boston Globe editorial said Trump has ‘blood on his hands’ over the coronavirus. Since these media campaigns are not likely to sway the electorate, they intend to so damage the economy by extending the lockdown that even the Deplorables will refuse to vote for Trump in the coming November elections.
In the US, the battle for lifting lockdowns or keeping them is basically the battle for or against Trump, though both sides use quasi-medical arguments. A Mars-based observer of Earth politics might presume that liberals would like to open, while conservatives would prefer to keep the lockdown on. In practice, it is the other way around. The liberals want the lockdown to last forever. It stands to reason: the liberals represent the wealthy elite and the white-collar workers of the new economy; they can work from home, they do not lose either money or employment while the quarantine lasts. The Deplorables, on the other hand, are likely to find themselves on the rocks.
A possible way out can be achieved by breaking the Union. There is no reason now for New York and North Dakota, for Kansas and Washington to stay united, as they have very different and antagonistic tendencies and aspirations. Some liberal states would like to stay in their lockdown dream forever; other states would prefer to free themselves from the federal yoke. This solution has long been contemplated: The New York Times once asked its readers, How would you like to live in the nation of New England?, while Californians and Texans periodically toy with the idea of independence. If Trump wins in November, the liberals are likely to split; if Trump loses, the Red states may secede. Such a breakdown would be a good solution for the Americans on both sides of the divide, and it would be a very good solution for mankind in general as it would manifest the collapse of the Tower of Babylon dreams of the globalists.
In the former USSR, a strong show of independence was made by Belarus and its defiant president Mr Lukashenko. This rather small country of ten million followed the Swedish model with very good results – 13 deaths per million as opposed to 21 per million in its neighbour, locked-down Poland. Belarus celebrated Easter with its churches open, and they had had the only VE-day parade in the entire post-Soviet space. Cautious Mr Putin allowed churches to close down on Easter and cancelled the military parade – his favourite event for the last twenty years. Prudence is a good quality in a leader, but defiance is more exciting and encouraging.
In Russia, the drive for lockdown has been led by Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. His strict measures haven’t been duplicated elsewhere in Russia, despite his admonitions. In Moscow you need a QR-coded pass to leave home and use public transportation system. You are not allowed to walk in the forest ‘to prevent wild fires’. A person over 65 is not allowed out at all ‘to prevent infection’ as if they are not more likely to die of lack of fresh air and exercise in their small Soviet-built apartments. Families are not permitted to take a walk with their children, though guest workers from Central Asia are allowed to work in construction and elsewhere. (Mercifully, the rigour of Russian laws is mitigated by a chronic weakness of enforcement, as the Russian author Shchedrin mused 150 years ago).
Sobyanin is also using the lockdown for his own profit: skipping consultations with the citizens, he fast-tracked a vast expropriation and privatisation of communal lands previously used for recreational purposes. He is so active in extending restrictions that many Russians suspect he is hoping to replace Putin at the helm of state. (Putin allowed mayors and governors to decide for themselves how and when to lift the restrictions.) Conspiracy-minded Russians think that Putin has already lost his power, which may be far from the truth. Perhaps Muscovites might have begun to protest, but the lockdown makes this impossible to the great satisfaction of the men in charge.
That is true of other countries as well. Like cowboys and Indians we ferociously fought, squeaking and scratching until nanny stepped in and imposed peace on the warring nations of our kindergarten. Did you notice that with the Corona Crisis, the current crop of revolutions ceased as though by a magic wand? The Gilets Jaunes do not march anymore in Paris, nor do the Hong Kong revolutionaries smash vending machines. In Beirut the strong revolutionary wave died out. In South Africa, the government banned alcohol and tobacco, but thanks to their lockdown there are no protests. In England, police broke up a peaceful demonstration for Julian Assange claiming it is against the quarantine rules. This is an additional stimulus for the rulers to keep corona crisis dragging on.
Beyond these practical and political considerations, the lockdown leads to a new lifestyle, a “new normal”. The longer the lockdowns last, the more likely this final solution becomes.
We can now see the road ahead, as mapped out by the Deep Pockets. They seem to want us locked down in individual cells, communicating through electronics. Together Alone. No marriage, no family, no religion. Just TV and online chat and free porn. Everything wrapped in plastic. Rationing, privatisation and permits will keep the streets and parks from being crowded. Every driver will be tracked, ration allotments checked, permits checked, employment status checked, politics checked, criminal history checked, use of free time checked and rechecked in real time. Abuses will be noted and will affect the driver’s monthly ration budget. The police presence will be typically invisible, relying on fees and fines to keep order. Even a bicycle will require a legal owner, insurance, permit and a tracking device.
No more travels for us. The very rich folks will regain their solitary possession of Venice, the Côte d’Azur, and all the other elite destinations so recently inundated by mass tourism. Once again they will have it as good as they had it in the 19th century. Travel is a luxury, and ordinary people do not deserve luxury. They tried to keep us away by making travel as unpleasant as possible with body searches, but it didn’t help. If this global pandemic doesn’t stop us, they are simply going to cut us off. Do you want hordes of drunken Germans, pushy Indians and inscrutable Chinese crowding your favourite beaches and hidden mountain retreats? Neither do the rich and they make the rules. We shall need a visa and a permit to go anywhere, and our tax returns must fully justify the expense. If you are not wealthy enough you’ll be refused a visa, even if you saved up for a foreign vacation like the elite do.
This tendency exists in Russia, too. The Russians stopped issuing passports and closed the borders. A Russian citizen can’t go abroad at all; dual citizens and foreigners can leave but they can’t come back. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ms Zakharova said in an interview that foreign travel is for the wealthy and well-connected, not for ordinary people with mortgages to worry about (she claimed afterwards that she was misunderstood). It is not very relevant now as the majority of destinations are closed for traffic. One is not allowed even to cross the bridge from Sweden to Denmark. We shall see whether this will continue.
We are now at a historical crossroad. The choice is laid bare; and it can go many ways depending on the efforts we make today. We can end up as plastic-coated digitally-controlled nonentities; we might become test subjects for Bill Gates’ experiments with vaccines; we could burn in a nuclear holocaust, but we also can become free people. There are many ways to be free, and probably the most important thing for us is to preserve a plurality of choice. Do not succumb to the Empire, remain free. Many states, many cultures are important and necessary for the Planet Earth, just as so many compartments are necessary for a submarine. As long as this variety is preserved, we will be free to compare and decide what is better for us. Do not put all your eggs in one basket.
The point of faith – do not read it if religion disturbs you.
Beyond hard facts and scientific claims, there is the religious point of view. The first victim of the lockdown was the church. Wherever the country was locked down, so were the churches. Even when shops and factories were opened, the churches remained closed. The princes of the church collaborated with the closure. The Pope of Rome celebrated Easter alone in the St Peter, the Patriarchs of Moscow, Constantinople and Jerusalem celebrated their Easter without worshippers. The Muslims did the same: Mecca was closed, Medina was closed, al Aqsa of Jerusalem was closed. Easter and Ramadan passed by without people, as if divine service were as important as baseball.
This is probably the biggest success of Satan since the Crucifixion. It is the great apostasy, as was prophesised. We can’t possibly estimate the result of this mega-event, but certainly some of the people behind the lockdown are aware of it. It is hardly a coincidence that Bill Gates chose the number containing 666 for his patent, that he called for stamping (tattooing) all men with an invisible seal, just as the prophecy suggested.
We are not powerless. The DOJ has been mobilised by President Trump to support opening of the churches. The churches and the worshippers are meek, while its enemies are brazen. The faithful should be more insistent, unless we agree that our faith should vanish or take a very modest place next to other entertainments. The examples of Church of Sweden and the Church of Belarus prove that it was possible to observe Easter. It was our fault that it was not done everywhere.
The promotion of PornHub is a clearly Satanic quality of the lockdown. The love between man and woman as it was started by Adam and Eve is the first great mystery. The Jewish Cabbala deems it the most important. Not only are same-sex relations sinful, they damage the very structure of our world and its relation to the Almighty. Cabbalists say that the sexual union of man and woman, of husband and wife, is a mirror image of divine love. Locking people up in their homes, the prohibition of closeness, the promotion of pornography, feels like an intentional attack on a very important mainstay of humanity and its relation to God. These attacks should be halted as soon as possible so our sons and daughters will once again be able to run to their beloveds.
Opening churches and allowing people to meet and join together is not just important, it is paramount to save mankind from the second Fall.
Jewish billionaires manufacturing a crisis, getting rich off of it, and then rubbing it in the faces of us lowly goys? What a novel concept!
Adam, this is mind-blowing. I have just read the recent article here by Paul Craig Roberts, Ignorance is brewing a second wave of Covid-19, so am totally convinced we must not hastily lift the lockdown, and now I read this article of yours and so am totally convinced we must immediately lift the lockdown.
My head is spinning faster and faster. It can only be a few more minutes before it blows apart. But wait! I have the answer! Here is my own solution to Covid-19: Get rid of tissues and bring back hankies. Easy.
Too often in a crowded place I find myself facing a man who suddenly waves his hand in front of his face and coughs or sneezes. If everyone had a handkerchief in his pocket and yanked it out and covered nose and mouth in time we’d have a smaller number of infections, I’m totally convinced.
It’s not isolating if you have a bunch of boys on board
since we took the swerve into religion….i predict the first or second coming of the messiah will be
very unpopular with the hairy palmists and the pornhubberish aprostates….btw….adam and eve were naked before the fall
More demagoguery from Israel Shamir. Sweden has 7 times more deaths per capita than other Scandinavian countries. You can’t compare countries without taking into account the population density directly affect R0. UK has 10 time higher population density than Sweden. if Sweden followed Finland, Norway or Denmark out of 3,220 who are dead now (as of May 9) in Sweden 2,760 would be still alive. If UK followed Swedish uncaring and callous approach there would be 7 times more in the UK: not 31,587 but 221,108. The lockdown policy in UK saved 189,522 lives so far.
Sweden Refusing Oxygen to Older Patients
Mr Shamir, you have done an excellent job in describing the systematic Spiritual Pollution of mankind.
The Satanic Ideal advances on two fronts, however. IGT vaccines alter the DNA of their recipients, and as of now, still contain aborted fetal cell material as well.
Thus we have our current situation:
The mass of men will be both Spiritually and Genetically polluted beyond repair.
[the Bonniers]”They like to stress their Jewish origin, at least since 1944, when they did it to erase the stink of their collaboration with Nazi Germany”
– Why would such alleged collaboration “stink”?
– After all, we certainly now know that the absurd clams made about NS Germany are false, most are simply impossible.
– And the not so “neutral” Sweden’s actual collaboration with Britain in allowing the British Navy to occupy Swedish ports before the Germans arrived to throw the Brits out must be mentioned.
– Understanding why so many people accept the MSM’s side of the COVID19 story is not so difficult to understand when you consider that the MSM was successful (so far, but slipping) in getting so many people to believe in the “holocaust” narrative.
This is a great article. I cannot add anything & have learned much. Bookmarked, thank you.
This coronavirus event is rather gnarly, intricate, but definitely Americans are not being told many important things, some of which have nothing to due with a virus.
America has done nothing to prevent a single infection. “Flattening the curve” has always been for the sake of spreading cases out over time and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed. In the long run, flattening the curve does not prevent a single case of coronavirus. Yet it has effectively destroyed Main Street economies, caused tens of thousands of excess deaths due to substance abuse and suicide, and continues to be advocated for by the media despite the utter lack of emergency outside of NYC and LA. Hospitals are laying off staff. Doctors are officially advised to list COVID19 as cause of death even if it is only suspected of contributing to death. And they have a financial incentive to do so.
I still suspect last summer’s EVALI epidemic was SARS-Cov-2 in drag, and to judge by the timeline of events it breached Fort Detrick before mid July, when the CDC shuttered the labs. The details of the breaches at Fort Detrick are classified, but according to the local news, there were two separate breaches, one which involved a failure of the new steam decontamination system, and one which involved an open doorway. Thus it impossible to say whether what happened at Fort Detrick was an accident. It may just be another layer of plausible deniability.
Americans should keep in mind that their economy and their previous standard of living is never coming back. America is no longer world cop. America no longer has an oil pricing monopoly. We have been well entertained and thoroughly fleeced for decades. Now that we have no wealth left to give, we will be abandoned, and quite possibly incinerated.
It wasn’t the religion that disturbed me. But the schmaltzy couples talk. Oy vey. This Manischewitz is a bit too saccharine Rabbi.
There’s a reason Paul says: Now to the unmarried and the widows I say: It is good for them to stay unmarried, as I am.
The yap of the yenta is soul death.
The man worried about providing for his BELOVED is gonna let management walk all over him and by extension create a world of craven supine simps.
There’s a reason shutting down the world was easy.
It’s called a mortgage and it’s related to another M word.
Can ya guess what it is?
Because he is a physicist.
Corbyn said there was no upper limit to immigration. He also said that there was ‘nothing wrong’ with EU migration, which supposedly reciprocal freedom of movement in practice amounted to massive unending waves of East Europeans moving into the UK and directly competing with the indigenous population for employment and in some occupations eliminating them. Brexit should have enlightened him as to the viability of that strategy. He was proven right about the health service, but unfortunately Johnson (who almost died) does not seem to be suffering from being wrong.
Conclusion: physicists are not masters of all the sciences, and a certain view of Israel isn’t a key to understanding how to set your own country to rights.
Bravo for this article. Whether or not everything ascribed in it to the Deep Pockets is true, it needed to be written.
The damage done and to be done by the Corona Panic of 2020 far outweighs even the most hysterically exaggerated number of deaths estimated by the Smart People with their favorite models. This is intuitively obvious, yet they appear blind to it. Maybe that is because the cost is incalculable and they can’t think without numbers.
We do appreciate their publishing contrary views like this one, though. Thanks are in order, for whatever they’re worth from this now disgraced commenter.
Lots to agree & disagree with here. As the article relates to the position of us, “the human” I recall a word I only recently re-encountered: anomie.
Anomie “resulted from the breakdown of the social standards necessary for regulating behaviour. When a social system is in a state of anomie, common values and common meanings are no longer understood or accepted, and new values and meanings have not developed. According to [Emile] Durkheim, such a society produces, in many of its members, psychological states characterized by a sense of futility, lack of purpose, and emotional emptiness and despair. Striving is considered useless, because there is no accepted definition of what is desirable.”
[Britannica online]
Great piece.
Sobyanin is a pig and a crook like everyone in the Russian government. They’ll probably extend it here through June, at least. Putin and the rest are all men without imagination, their only “geopolitical” idea posturing against the West, which they blindly followed into covidiocy.
Fortunately for the pigs, Russians are mostly without revolt as a people, which is itself revolting. Also lacking imagination and even an inking of scientific knowledge, they’ve taken to the pseudo-medical hysteria like fish to water, and we’re just about to enter the ratting phase of mass paranoia as masks and gloves become mandatory.
Brilliant piece Israel The most succinct analysis that I have ever read. Bravo.
Trump IS the elite.
The tactic of half truth doesn’t work anymore. We are all very tired of the leaderships that led us through two world wars and increasingly poor quality of life.
I want my moustached Great Leader now, or the complete collapse of this system.
Like always a fantastic read Mr Shamir!
The religious minded among us should go deep in our religious texts to find inspiration and cure to this madness.
As a Muslim I believe that “they plan and God plans, but God is the best of planners (8:30). Gill Gates and his Satanist friends will bite the dust, no matter how immaculate their plans are.
”And say: Truth hath come and falsehood hath vanished away. Lo! falsehood is ever bound to vanish”. (17:81)
”It is He Who brings out the living from the dead, and brings out the dead from the living, and Who gives life to the earth after it is dead”( 30:19)
Verily from this death like verdict life will emerge. Lose not hope my friends. “Satan threatens you with poverty and orders you to immorality” (2:268)
And finally as Mr Shamir would often encourage us: make love often. Nothing better to beat the Satanists than to bring new life to this world. This really kills them.
There was a man who could have defeated this scheme in the UK; his name was Jeremy Corbyn, but, as you know, he lost the leadership of his Labour party over antisemitism charges. And the current PM Johnson agreed to the lockdown as demanded by the Deep Pockets. <= lost the leadership .. might be have been stated as was removed because he failed to walk the line..established for him..
One man cannot lead a few deplorables against the power of the monopoly machine.. Western governments have long been removed from the influence of the power of the people.. .. the governments in the west today are the King and Queens version of wealthy lord feudalism.. ..
The concept of feudal lords has been modernized. The new global feudal lordships are global corporate entities; the feudal corporations each pair with the different nation states. No, each nation state does not pair with its local corporations, instead each local nation state comes with its own internal and specialized local control system and power but the global corporate feudal estates come with massive power, together they make a team few can hope to defeat.
The Oligarchs own these global feudal estates and use them to accumulate their wealth. The value of your pension fund depends on the profit performance of the global feudal estates doing business within not only your home base nation state but also in all of the other nations states to which the corporate feudal estates have paired to their collective economic strengths and local political power. The corporate virus has once again infected the control systems that keep the world safe and the people happy, it has gone to the nucleus of the political estate, and has made the political estate the dependant of the global corporate feudal estate.
IOW, corporate power is global, nation state power is local. Corporations in each nation state are the dominate persons, while in each nation state, the nation state controls its own, the global corporate feudal entities controls the nation state in nearly every place in the world. So corporate power far exceeds the political power. What governed humanity wants and needs is no longer important corporate power can make humanity do whatever corporate power so desires. Lick my boots boy unless you want my nation state to chop your head off.
Global Feudal Corporate Estates bound in symbiotic allegiance with local nation states produces two, a powerful pair(2), who are teamed to suppress and use the governed mass of deplorable weaklings (the third estate). This 1=2 v 3 relationship pits the political and economic power in the globe against the very people it uses to maintain both its political power and its economic dominance. WE my good Watson, are its victim.
Is the entire system which humanity must now find a way to control or eliminate.
The feudal pairs (nation states with the corporate global feudal estates) v the balance (deplorable humanity). or better said about 2 million global corporate leaders and elected nation state leaders vs 8 billion deplorable billion.
Its a long book with many chapters to explain this relationship and to detail it for analysis, but the relationship of feudal corporate power to the 8 billion exposed feudal tenants, the deplorable human, who have no choice, now live on the feudal global corporate estates, move over they do so at the pleasure of the corporate feudal lords, and as amply demonstrated by the lock downs.
There are 2^8 =names in the 256 nation spaces in the nation state name database (nsndb). Each has a leader who will rise and fall as needed to serve the global feudal system.
“We can now see the road ahead, as mapped out by the Deep Pockets. They seem to want us locked down in individual cells, communicating through electronics”.
Exactly as predicted by E.M. Forster in his short story “The Machine Stops” (1909).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Machine_Stops
That doesn’t end well.
The British left, which isn’t very leftist at all, is a major cheerleader of lock down. These are adherents of an ideology not unlike American Liberals: obsessed with minorities, 70 + kinds of gender, feminism but not very interested at all with ordinary British working class people. They’re terribly scared people. Every day, they find more threats. It’s inevitable that they should approve of lockdown. Jeremy Corbyn is no different. In fact, what passes for the British left have been dancing to the Neoliberal tune for decades. They’re dupes.
Excellent article, Shamir cuts through the endless bullshit around us with succinct and perceptive analysis.
Now, it’s off to another week of the endless moil and grope of the Jewish media cartel with their looped message:
YOU MUST BE AFRAID! YOU MUST OBEY! YOU MUST BE AFRAID! YOU MUST OBEY!
I want my moustached Great Leader now, or the complete collapse of this system
Amen. It will only be one or the other.
Thank you, Tom, for the story! I’ve read many spin-offs by Clarke and Lem and others, but was unaware of this source. It can and should be read http://www.visbox.com/prajlich/forster.html
unfortunately Johnson (who almost died) does not seem to be suffering from being wrong.
What makes you think it was not another lie?
Johnson followed the advice of his experts and wanted herd immunity. A barrage of criticism ensued in the MSM. He got a phone call that instructed him to lockdown the population. So embarrassing! So he feigned illness to cover his change of mind. Naturally, the controlled MSM bent over backwards to congratulate him for his suffering and his nurses for their heroism – i.e. for keeping within the limits of the Official Secrets Act (1989)
It is about time people grew up and stopped thinking that the UK, France, German, Japan, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ukraine and many others are independent countries.
NHS nurse who helped save Boris Johnson’s life from coronavirus in intensive care confirms: ‘He absolutely needed to be there’
Just watch the eyes of this nurse while making her statement. It is bloody obvious that she is lying.
COVID-1984 Soft Reopenings Reveal False Narratives of ‘Pent-up Demand’ and V-Shaped Recoveries
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/05/covid-1984-soft-reopenings-reveal-false-narratives-of-pent-up-demand-and-v-shaped-recoveries/
Thanks for this, animalogic.
Do you see a relationship to PTSD in that definition?
Are we being conditioned to see the mask & rituals of hand washing & maintaining magic #6 feet of distance between ourselves and every other human as on-going PTSD-like triggers to maintain the state of anomie?
In my (liberal) neighborhood, armies of SJWs and old-lady do-gooders serve as Mask Patrol, running shaming operations to keep those triggers active.
G J T @ #1 observed that:
and AIPAC is working with US Congress to pass
How prescient of AIPAC: the legislation was introduced on Jan 14, 2020:
American taxpayers are going to pay Israelis to further insinuate themselves in US universities in order to mess with the minds of Americans who have already been traumatized and reduced to anomie.
You gotta hand it to Kushner and his gang. They planned this pretty thoroughly.
Yeah, let’s compare Sweden to the Lockdown Landar after the latter have had their second and third waves.
Speaking of Eve, it was the woman who succumbed to the temptation suggested by the Serpent. It is surely no coïncidence in a world now dominated in many ways by women that the leaders have turned to the temptations presented by lockdowns.
How many young boys has Geffen had delivered to his boat I wonder? Do they bring groceries with them?
“Some people enjoy isolation and self-seclusion… …But very rich guys are used to it. They never go to Walmart. Anything they purchase is delivered. They fly in private jets. They have never shaken hands with a stranger. They live in gated compounds. They are naturally self-isolated.”
Huh…
Just saying it will not change a thing…action is required. This horrific screwing of the 95% of Americans will not be resolved through the electoral process.
It appears your are incapable of thinking for yourself.
Agreed, Deep Pockets do like lockdowns just as surely as Nazis like death camps and soaring body counts. Trailer trucks full of cadavers does more for them than Viagra ever did or could. Who can argue that America is effectively a death camp at this point? And a massive nation-wide disease vector? A cesspool? A petri dish? A global menace? A danger to all life on the planet? Deep Pockets and Nazis are two sides of the same coin. Everyone else is caught in the middle.
Send Tesla packing. If I was POTUS, I’d kick him out of the country. He’s not really an American any way. Np billionaires are. They’re a nation and culture unto themselves. They have no loyalty except to their own aggrandizement.
The same Nazi freaks responsible for experimenting on American soldiers and then recruiting Nazis after WWII would unleash this virus into the world. It’s the same mentality. It’s barbaric. Inhuman. Inhumane. Diabolical. And it’s all been done before. If you don’t pluck weeds by the roots, they continue to propagate in perpetuity. Maybe, but I won’t hold out hope, next time, if there is a next time, we get all the weeds by their roots and end their reign once and for all.
Regardless of views on quarantines, comparing UK to Sweden is an error:
On the JHU CSSE Covid-19 “dashboard” site, select country/state and tab Daily Cases.
Both UK and Sweden have peaked in new cases per day but have not declined since.
Look at states that dropped new cases to a few percent of peak, by using quarantines!
Norway, Iceland, Austria, Switzerland, Asian states, HI, VT, all reduced cases 90-98%.
Low density states show good results per capita, probably with or without quarantines.
High density states (MA, FL) that acted slowly will get cases to zero in 2 – 8 wks.
(MD, VA, DC) are increasing in daily new cases because they have no quarantines.
Add up the US states and you see very slow decline as in UK. Opposition is the problem.
So reduce quarantine time by supporting small business and workers in quarantines.
You can bet Geffen has his butt boys on board, but it’s still hell on earth for anyone to be trapped for even part of a day on another man’s boat. And who knows, maybe Geffen enjoys the idea his cabin crew is spitting in his food.
“American billionaires added $280 billion to their accounts thanks to the lockdown, and now they are worth $3.3 trillion.”
— During times of troubles, a state must initiate life-saving policies to help the state and its citizenry to survive. This is why a temporary change in tax code is absolutely necessary. The wealthiest must be taxed up to 90%, except when their wealth is directed to the creation of new jobs/industries. The financial sector must be eviscerated and then converted into a highly transparent entity assisting the nation in becoming a technological powerhouse. But first, the nation needs to break up the media monopolies.
The Rich: If you hate mitigation efforts, you love the rich … and the Joos!
The Rich: Ahhhahahahahaha. The rubes bought it. More money for me.
May 9, 2020 We Are On The Verge of the Entire World Becoming Like East Germany
So the East German authorities begin building a wall to permanently close off access to the West. The wall, East German authorities declared, would protect their citizens from the dangerous infection of decadent capitalist culture.
https://dollarvigilante.com/blog/2020/05/09/we-are-on-the-verge-of-the-entire-world-becoming-like-east-germany/
May 2, 2020 FAUCI NAMED AS DNA TERMINATOR FROM VACCINE – 1994
DR. FAUCI was a key player in a “virus induced pandemic” 10 years ago during the AIDS crisis and is still playing Dr. Mengele (Angel of Death) today with new buddy, Bill Gates.
There’s a centuries-old Anglo-American tradition underlying this debate. Without it we can’t make sense of what’s happening. The background is set out in Isenberg’s book, White Trash.
The Anglo-American response to COVID-19 is perfectly consistent with a strand of British ideology that has been prominent since the sixteenth century: the problem of surplus, inferior human livestock. One solution was to use wastelands (the Americas, Australia) as an emunctory – ship the defectives out there. Another solution was to let famine and plagues cull the herd. That was how Britons handled the Irish.
America adopted this ideology wholesale, as Isenberg shows. And now here comes COVID-19. COVID-19 kills the olds and the fats and the noncompliant morons and the poor, who deserve it most of all. COVID-19 is also a convenient pretext for repression, as M. Shamir notes.
But it’s a problem of optimal control. Too much contagion among the white trash and prime breeding stock like Geffen and his catamites might get sick. So some brake on the virus is required.
The partisan argument’s a matter of degree. How much risk are the aristocrats willing to take? In highly-unequal locales, isolation protects the dominant class, as M. Shamir points out. In less-skewed locales, elites are apt to mix with their inferiors sometimes. So the anxiety of Democrat nomenklatura is a natural outgrowth of their marginally more egalitarian ideology – not because they’re more at risk, but because their identity’s wrapped up in patronizing their excluded mascots. In Anglophone countries class has always been wrapped up with disease or health. COVID-19 hits that nerve.
But about the Church – it is one of the biggest beneficiaries of employment support funds in the US, so their economic basis is protected – and that’s the main thing, as their desperate defense of pedo priests shows. When church became politically effective, CIA massacred all the liberation theologians. So the loss of religious assembly is no big deal.
Yes, this is shocking, just shocking !
What sources cover the Zionist control and influence of immigration?
A slight difference in control of media can’t be the main variable for Sweden. It doesn’t explain why Belarus, the last real Soviet country, also stayed with REAL science. I don’t know what the main variable is, but it’s a question that needs serious examination.
Also a minor point: Kansas and Washington are identical, not opposite. Kansas is different from the other Plains states for historical and modern reasons that converge.
https://polistrasmill.blogspot.com/2020/05/silicon-kansas.html
“Speaking of Eve, it was the woman who succumbed to the temptation suggested by the Serpent. It is surely no coïncidence in a world now dominated in many ways by women that the leaders have turned to the temptations presented by lockdowns.”
The Serpent in question is disproportionate involvement in the promotion of degeneracy (PornHub etc) by the usual suspects as a weapon against specifically the RCC as illustrated by E. Michael Jones.
While churches remain closed, the site cited is offering free access in countries under lockdown to entice the faithful.
*Empty trailer trucks.
So Bonniers are Jewish, David “I suck cocks” Gaffen is in the Grenedines and all that is good intelligence but why the opposition to shutting down Mecca and Medina for the eternity …
This is an excellent piece. You stripped down all the BS from MSM propagation of “plandamic” while many are still intoxicated with lies from “official narratives”. Some people never learned after they have been fooled and deceived many times by the same media propagation. It is also remarkable what is happening now with the whistle blowers coming out to expose their frauds they have been silenced and banned from many platforms from speaking out while other physicians and doctors are paid to tell the outlined stories and forced to write wrong death certificates to inflate COVID 19 death rate. It is clearly showing that they are suppressing the truths and promoting their side of stores to cover up and further their agenda. Soon they will enforce laws and resolution which then enable prolonged lock-down and forced vaccines like H.R 6666, (TRACE) Act:- Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone without one’s consent and split the family members. If the masses are still living in ignorant, indulging in their self desires with destructive behaviors consuming all the fifths that are readily available to them, the evil doers will takeover the whole planet without needing to apply much efforts.
That is the Malthusian strand, which was a virus introduced into Britain. My take is genesis was 1492 Queen Isabella kicking her Jews out of Spain, which started the ball rolling. This idea that populations are harvested with various usurious money tricks is Jewish at source, and red thread runs from Spanish expulsion, through Amsterdam, and then to City of London.
In centuries prior, England ran under the King’s Talley Stick System, and prospered.
https://www.realcurrencies.org/2014/06/05/capitalism-is-jewish-usury/
America succumbed to Malthusian ideology, and is the operating system now, especially after 1912. The idea is to put people into debts, and have capital ascendant over labor. The “American System of Economy” built out roads, ports, public education, public hospitals, and improved labor value. American system used State Credit while the Bank of England was a private banking operation working for its stock ownership/privateers.
The “defectives” humans were created out of the populations by making even small transgressions criminal. Then these new criminals will have debts attached, and then be milked for their life energy.
If a civilization hierarchy is self serving and hostile to their population, they are illegitimate.
ZOG is an illegitimate parasite. How to remove a parasite without killing the host?
Geffen, a long-time fixture in the entertainment industry, has acted as the West Coast variant of Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein preferred girls while Geffen’s taste for boys is well-known. Both have been used by intelligence agencies for influence and blackmail operations.
I’ll use the US as the example in what I’m about to describe. The idea that all these lockdowns and associated nonsense are in place to protect the the citizens is simply absurd. The political and other leadership of this country care as much for the people as you might worry yourself about stepping on an ant as you stroll across the lawn.
For decades the border has been open to absolutely anyone who cares to enter and set up house. The nations infrastructure has been in a permanent state of decay. Jobs sent overseas. “Tech” workers brought in from overseas. The opiate addiction situation is allowed to develop. The Chinese and Mexicans bring in fentanyl or manufacture methamphetatmime. Wages stagnant relative to cost of living for many decades.
There’s absolutely no evidence over the course of my long life, that the ruling class has ever given a single f**king thought about the citizens of this country. And they didn’t start in March or April of 2020.
Don’t you know anything about this website, Shamir?
“A slum-dwelling family of five in their two-room tenement” is supposed to die and good riddance. These people on here like to brownnose the rich. The rich are their friends. The poor are their enemies. Because the poor have so much power. And the rich, on the other hand, have so little power and are just so put-upon it is a crying shame.
Learn to pander to your audience.
“You gotta hand it to Kushner and his gang.”
Kushner and his Israeli mafia connections. This is why I remain leery of Trump despite knowing Trump’s enemies want to plunge this country deeper into an authoritarian state. There are no positive alternatives. The author of the above article is correct: the authoritarians want us to be single cells, communicating mainly through electronics. That is, this is the design the authoritarians have in mind for their managerial class. The remaining 60% of the population will remain outside their walls, fighting over the basic necessities.
French translation, you can share it with your French friends
https://plumenclume.org/blog/559-les-rapaces-adorent-les-confines
To me it’s obvious that the best way out of the Corona 19 conundrum is to study the previous 18 versions of the Corona and find out how it progressed in virulence and lethality during the course of its evolution. Duh.
Even Kellyanne Conway seems to agree that this is only one of the 19 versions and all of them should be studied in order to figure out the best way forward. Anyway, I think that the Corona 19 is so last year, I can’t wait for the newest Corona 20 version and all the exciting new features that might come with it.
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/why-it-matters-kellyanne-conway-flubbed-basic-covid-19-detail-n1185661
Said
“Another solution was to let famine and plagues cull the herd. That was how Britons handled the Irish”.
What’s known as the famine in Ireland (1840 – 1845) was nothing of the sort and its a case in point for people who hope that the inaccuracies of the narrative that we have today for example about WW2 or the ‘holocaust’ will eventually be corrected,
They won’t without a change of the guard with respect to our lords and masters,
There was a potato blight in Ireland and the key point is that the Irish had been brought to such an abject level of subjugation by British rule that the failure of the crop of ONE single vegetable led to the deaths of at least a million Irish and the forced emigration of up to two million,
And still we bloody Irish ourselves still call it a famine rather than a consequence of the policies of our neighboring island toward us over centuries.
Some years back our political class got to calling it ‘a shared experience between the peoples of these islands’
What assholes
More common sense from Israel Shamir.
Gates, wifey, kids, plus Bill’s parents, all belong in Guantanamo
receiving daily double-doses of Gates-Fauxci 19 vaccines.
Fauxci needs to be bat feed.
5 dancing shlomos
Hard to know where to begin with the BS this bought-and-paid-for zionist holocaust schill puts out.
“Americans committed crimes, murder of their own people because —> Nazis bad”
“American officials kept their crimes secret because —> Nazis bad”
“Americans brought evil Nazis to US to do things that turned out to be very advantageous to Americans, but —> Nazis bad.”
Very last set of comments Rashke makes:
“US allowed more Nazis and German Volk who were mostly Nazis than Jews, who were persecuted by Nazis, to migrate to US after the war. This was done by refusing to fill the quotas from Germany & Austria, which would have been mostly Jews.” ???
“In 1938 a poll was taken:
78% of Americans said, We do not want any Jewish refugees
33% of Americans said, Limit economic influence of Jews admitted
10% of Americans said, Send Jews back to Germany
That’s the kind of antisemitism that filtered into the Congress that made the laws.”
umm — that’s 121%.
and isn’t Congress supposed to reflect the will of the people?
and doesn’t that sentiment reflect what Bendersky revealed in The Jewish Threat: that American military leadership was wary of Jewish influence?
and wouldn’t USA be better off today if Congress HAD listened more closely to American Firsters, and military leaders?
If “Nazis had won the war and we were all speaking German now,” would USA be in better or worse shape than we are today with zionists in charge?
The talk took place in 2013 when Rashke was about 77 years old; his hostess, Teri Sierra, is still at LoC; her FB tags her as a rabid — top post on her FB today: https://www.facebook.com/teri.sierra.18
Zuck, you want war?
How’s about we start naming and shaming the underlings who live on US taxpayer sweat and who think “Make America Great” is = to the mark of the beast?
Smug ciphers like Teri Sierra
The Irish, being lazy, had focused overmuch on potatoes over grains because the labor input is less and the calorie output is higher. Fair enough. But as Adam Smith pointed out in 1776, “It is difficult to preserve potatoes through the year, and impossible to store them like corn, for two or three years together. The fear of not being able to sell them before they rot, discourages their cultivation, and is, perhaps, the chief obstacle to their ever becoming in any great country [i.e., not Ireland], like bread, the principal vegetable food of all the different ranks of the people.”
“The Swedes were condemned for sacrificing their elderly. None of this was true.”
Of course it is true. Swedish elderly are suffocating in their care homes being denied oxygen. Under-trained care home staff administer them opioids for them to die without even seeing their relatives, because care homes are closed for visitors. Dying by suffocation from Covid-19 typically takes days. Sweden should be treated like a pariah for committing this culling of the elderly.
But Sweden as a unified country actually does not exist in terms of Covid-19 – yet. The country is still divided between Stockholm and the rest. Stockholm: 20% of the population, 36% of all confirmed cases, 50% of all confirmed deaths. By official counts, the death toll in Stockholm is now approaching 0.1% of the population. It’s safe to reckon that 0.1% has already been reached if under-counting is taken into account. The Swedish health agency has also stopped reporting the number of younger patients in intensive care, ostensibly because of patient confidentiality. Is it difficult to see why? Sweden is on course to killing at least 0.1% of its population, very likely considerably more, due to Covid-19 neglect. It will transpire once the other regions have caught up with Stockholm. Yes, they are more thinly settled but that does not change the situation in the care homes. It also does not change the situation for underpaid care home staff who typically live in densely packed, subsidized suburb living quarters. It does not matter for nCoV if its breeding ground is surrounded by a metropolitan area in Stockholm or tundra in Northern Sweden. Translated to the US, this whole model would entail over 300000 deaths due to Covid-19.
The Jewish press in Sweden did protest but only to let the state do the dirty work for them. They know full well that Sweden does not have the capacity for anything approaching lockdown. They also know full well that the sole reason for that is the hollowing-out of the Swedish welfare state due to third-world mass immigration, which is something they themselves have cheered for.
Another in depth interview with Epstein witness Maria Farmer (she says that she said all of this to these previously unknown things to the public directly to the FBI, and yet the FBI ran cover for Israel, yet again). It is undeniable that her driver’s license has (((Les Wexner’s))) Ohio address on it! Watch and make up your own minds up and spread around!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/epstein-survivor-maria-farmer-reveals-the-head-of-the-snake
Thanks for the reference to the book, will look into it. Sounds as the author of White Trash did not bother to disguise some Jewish roots? As far as Wikipedia, my suggestion is for non-Jewish authors to explicitly refer to their roots. That would be like an implicit confirmation. …as the glue sniffing censor algorithms allow, and the data-entry level zealots lending them.
Said ‘The Irish, being lazy’
Lost me there pal, and what a dreadful ignorance you display about the conditions and choices of the rural Irish at that time,
And you finish that sentence of racial hatred with ” fair enough” as though that is some accepted analysis, what a plonker, are you sure your name isn’t Rodney?
You, being a genuinely stupid person, which is rare enough, missed the point of my previous post,
Triggered little Brit aren’t you
Always respectful to your ideas, whatever the point, your quality of argument exceeds the peak-stupidity of always. And since this is a question… culling discreetly and discriminately within elites and surplus populations alike would be the thing to wish for. That will have to wait for future experiments, a for real virus of genius.
By and all, the surplus population is it´s own worst enemy. The elites as humans go, are too close to the masses as far as talent, genetic quality in general goes. “It is human nature stupid”. “Excess” population numbers, today´s numbers are undesirable. The step forward, to subdue the surplus population into confinement is a happy outcome, that as compared to the old gigs of voluminating and accelerating transactions at any cost (definitely the past, as now the elites have tasted one better). But not enough. About a reduction to half of the world population of today, and there would be a new flow between encased second grade elites and the outliers in the surplus population, upwards mobility, creativity, and quality drift starting to engender the goal of further reducing the numbers. Have AI and the biology of genetics being able to focus on real issues, such as conquering a long-term foothold and expansion of the human race. Equilibrium, quality of desire, long-term projections. Derivatives succumbing to real progress.
Maybe a little too far out, but compared to the context as usual here at unz, these pointers might be refreshing. Sadly these are now owned by unz.com. Keep the reading up mr. Shamir.
said:
“Agreed, Deep Pockets do like lockdowns just as surely as Nazis like death camps and soaring body counts. Trailer trucks full of cadavers does more for them than Viagra ever did or could.:
– Except there were no ‘Nazi death / extermination camps’.
– Allied autopsies never found a single ‘gassing victim’ …. in ‘gas chambers’ that were, BTW, scientifically impossible.
– There were epidemics, mostly typhus, which were assisted by Allied attacks on civilian transports of food & medicine into the camps.
recommended:
The Liberation of the Camps: Facts vs. Lies: http://codoh.com/library/document/865/?lang=en
And not only lockdowns. Also the temptations of immigration, the temptations of social media, and most things that are wrong in the contemporary West are the result of a female-oriented world. Women are easily impressionable and follow fads like the wind.
That dumb leftist woman kidnapped in Kenya where she was “helping” African kids now returned to Italy and said that she “converted to Islam”. I bet she now will double her efforts to bring African Muslims to Italy. She should have stayed in Africa.
From the very beginning when I saw the article (*) where Anders Tegnell the Chief Epidemiologist of Sweden stated that they will slash the numbers by four fifths to get to lower than seasonal flu level I was very suspicious of what was their intent and became pretty certain that they would end up cooking data and under-reporting the death stats.
(*) https://archive.fo/seBhv#selection-981.0-981.230
Every article with a (((trump))) supporting yid brings out another heeb who can’t stop spewing the Holohoax narrative.
Tragic.
Not quite getting the logic of the paragraph about the church, but Anglo “tradition ” of culling the herd is instructive.
So — some White Americans are progeny of surplus and-undesireable Anglos. It is they whose genetic characteristics have not improved, so they need to be got rid of?
How explain media emphasis — or wailing about hi rate of deaths among Blacks? Are they supposed to be protected as the Replacement – New Elites, or is this another ring in a multi-agenda circus?
In Johnson’s broadcast today he almost looked as if he was recovering from a stroke.
It’s a question of Human Rights — this Cold Virus should not negate them but, as stated in the article, that is what it is being used to do by the NWO “Elites” and the NWO “Experts” and Media.
The final TRUE numbers will be about the same as a bad flu from this Cold Virus –if the resources had been used to save at risk populations, Italian Elderly had not all been vaccinated/infected with an “experimental” CVirus Vaccine that actually killed them, and Cuomo and others had not sent sick nursing home patients back into Nursing Homes to infect/euthanize/murder the others — the numbers would not even be near that….
Nothing justifies the quarantining/house arrest of healthy people (it actual destroys their immunity and makes them sick as does wearing face masks) or the “social distancing” fraud, that is proven to be total bs as to a Cold Virus that is already in a population. The roll out of all this is the “Elite” NWO Agenda to create a totally Tech monitored class of Peons living in a Police State with no Rights and few assets: https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-true-agenda-of-the-who-a-new-world-order-modeled-after-china/
PS.: Can’t post this great article on Facebook as I just found UNZ Review is now banned! — So we are much closer to the “Elite” ChiCom “Model” now — how long until they complete it and a Van shows up for Ron and the few other real Journalists like him — to take them on a Chinese Van ride to gone?
Vlad Putin is not to be trusted. they keep singing his praises over at the Saker Blog but he has always been an iffy charcter to me, relative to his ‘independence’ and taking care of the interest of Russian ordinary people. Putin is deep state..that seems certain
Putin has been too cozy with the Jewish power. Russia was going fine with low rates of Covid, very low deaths etc. didn’t Putin even boast of that fact..how Russian had it all under control?
then all of a sudden that changed and Russia became a Covid state with lots of cases and replete with lockdown. Incredibe!
someone from Rothschilds office or Tel Aviv must have given Putin a call!
the Russian situation looks like a complete fake..the sudden turnabout from a ‘good’ Covid situation to a bad one. all this Russian/American/Chinese animosity looks like a repeat of the cold war. now we know they are were all cold war collaborationists, not on the verge of war..ever
now China with their american generated properity….the Russian lockdown was stunning to me!
the Russians rushed right in behind the americans. Incredible! and I would bet heavilly that the truth is… there was no Covid reason at all for the Russian lockdown
they are all in this together for sure and once again..the rich against the people: the rich of the whole world..all the billionaires and their political handmaidens..Putin, Ji Ping, Johnson, Trump and all the rest of them..together against the people
If Swedes were worried about Swedes dying they’d be expelling all mohammedans post haste.
“The Jewish press in Sweden did protest but only to let the state do the dirty work for them. They know full well that Sweden does not have the capacity for anything approaching lockdown. They also know full well that the sole reason for that is the hollowing-out of the Swedish welfare state due to third-world mass immigration, which is something they themselves have cheered for.”
yes, the situation in Sweden is not the result of some small group of brave, independent scientists and policy makers who have a novel approach to fighting a pandemic.
They know very well that if they try to lock the country down, the migrant heavy areas will erupt. They have recurring riots, grenade attacks and bombs in various parts of the country already, never mind a lockdown.
Their greatest fear, I suspect, is that average Swedes will see rioting Arabs, Afghans and Somalis and finally realize that those people don’t belong in the country. Better to let elderly whites die off.
First sensible China flu 2019 20 article published on UNZ for 3 1/2 months.
“the Russian situation looks like a complete fake..the sudden turnabout from a ‘good’ Covid situation to a bad one.”
Could be. As far as I know it is really Moscow that is in trouble. Talked with the in-laws today and their mid sized city is completely fine, no deaths, no ID needed to get on transport, etc.
Moscow is in ‘trouble’ because the mayor of Moscow is a Western stooge and he is faking the problem.
Jesus Christ, I just saw a story on local California news with a video of a Boston Dynamics robot dog monitoring social distancing at a public park.
We are so fucked.
I would like to break away from new England , cali….. They bleed money from the fed…over tax, nazi-commie views….I am leaving the blue s–t hole of CT.. moving to red more, common sense state…I very excited
Isn’t that Don Henley out there in an inflatable dingy giving Geffen the middle finger?
Zumbuddi 66, book says, there was actually a lively debate among early 20th C. eugenicists about who’s stupider, blacks or poor whites, and in general they concluded poor whites were stupider and more hopeless. Media emphasis on black misery actually coincided with use of po’ whites as clowns: Billy Carter, Honey Boo Boo, Levi Johnston [somethingawful’s masterpiece was Levi’s parody guest column.] Extrapolating from the book’s theme, you could say that racism and cultural oddity are two different ways of diverting your attention from class conflict, rich guys screwing poor guys generation after generation.
Mefobills 46, interestingly, everybody got with the debt peonage program, Puritans, Quakers, cavaliers. They all had tradeable human livestock. America was going to be Britain’s spittoon, or a big glue factory full of downer cows with a small stratum of overseers to render what you could out of them. In that sense absolutely nothing has changed.
Created in a laboratory and deliberately let loose or accidentally escaped or naturally evolved, who really knows at this point. However, they were really ready with a script to follow. They’ve been war-gaming killer virus epidemic for years now and here comes their chance to go into action. The media sure has shown some solidarity in all this with their sweeping fear-mongering. Every propaganda trick is in play. Driving millions of small businesses into bankruptcy the deep pockets can vacuum up all their assets cheap, pennies on the dollar. This will be the hugest transfer of wealth ever. The increase in power to control the population is a welcome addition and they’re studying it to see how to improve it for the next time around.
J. R. Simplot, call your office.
The system of land tenure at the time of the Famine/Great Hunger was such that the Irish farmers worked as laborers on the estates which produced grain, meat and dairy products for sale, to a large extent for export from Ireland, for the benefit of the owners. They were given as compensation the use of small plots of land to live on and grow food for their own subsistence. The potato was the only crop on which they and their families could subsist on these plots.
Exactly as all major, media-cities worldwide are faking the problem — and for the same reasons.
Of course Mark Twain’s disclaimer applies: “There are lies, damned lies and statistics” but this is something I looked up myself with a little help from people finding things on government websites (always a challenge).
The data is so bad on so many fronts some people are saying to use “excess deaths” to see how bad things really are. Sounds close enough for a start. So I looked up New York state on the CDC’s website as it is the hardest hit area of north America.
A few searches and I found the yearly data on deaths for New York state are here and 2014-17 average about 120,000 a year
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/states/newyork/newyork.htm
For some reason they don’t have the stats for 2018-19 up yet but we know what the 4 year average was which is close enough.
The next part was funny. Try though I might I could not find the 2020 year to date deaths. Someone on a website pointed me to the “Pnemonia & Influenza” deaths page which has this years data along with “total deaths” which was what I was looking for.
https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html
Click New York state and then go through weeks 1 to 16 and then get the “Total Deaths” from the bottom right. First 4 months is 39,005
So we expect approximately 40,000 deaths in 1/3rd of the year and we have 39,005.
Now this doesn’t take seasonal variations, types of deaths, late reporting or other factors into account. But as of now for the worst hit part of North America there are no excess deaths.
It will be interesting at the end of the year to see how close we are to 120,000.
Keep in mind the whole lockdown was NOT to save total lives. The whole “flatten the curve” routine does NOT save lives. You have 100 deaths in 1-2 weeks or 1-2 months. It spreads the deaths out so the health care system doesn’t get overloaded.
“It’s a question of Human Rights” – The Human Rights is the last refuge of the demagogue. You should not overuse the argument of Human Rights. Spare it for the time when the society will come after the feeble minded. You will need it then.
“The whole “flatten the curve” routine does NOT save lives. “ – This is a false meme floating among the hoaxers. Kurt Wittkowski is to large extent responsible for it. The areas under the two curves are not the same. It is possible to squash and stop the epidemic before it reaches the level of the herd immunity. Look at Toronto and SARS in 2003. Look at China now. You have been fooled and taken. Unfortunately Mark Twain was correct: ‘It’s Easier to Fool People Than to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled’ so I will not waste my time. Fortunately a society can function with confused fools on its margins.
The logic of Deep Pockets getting rich over this is only partly clear to me. You can provide loans to people who have lost their jobs and savings, and take their homes when they can’t pay back. What use is having real estate when there is no-one left to afford it? Look a deteriorated shopping malls, reduced to soil price value. I don’t see why the grand total of billionaires would benefit if countries are reduced to third world level. Only a few of them might, if land and resource grabbing happens to be in their portfolio.
As events unfold, the virus seems to be a product of Chinese tinkering. The Chinese themselves will pay the highest price. Countries worldwide are reconsidering their political and business relation with China. Perhaps a few Chinese billionnaires active in the Belt and Road thing will continue to earn big, but i see losses on most other terrains.
The leading American eugenicists were explicitly Lamarckian up until after WW2. They thought blacks could be improved if they were granted equality, but Appalachians had failed to improve and so were degenerate. That view has lost scientific credibility, but it is clandestinely still subscribed to by the elite.
Not overburdening the health care system does save lives by not overburdening the health care system, it’s as simple as that.
It saves lives of both Covid-19 patients and non-Covid-19 patients. It also buys time to learn and prepare for how to deal with nCoV in crowded settings, not only nursing homes but also factories, schools etc.
There are countervailing currents for sure. It’s the details that matter. A lockdown in a country that cannot take care of people, while these people do not have access to plots of land either, may well do more harm than good. The situation is different everywhere, country-by-country, region-by-region, city-by-city.
There should also be an open discussion about countries like Sweden that do the easy thing. Just repeating the
lies that such countries tell about themselves does not do any good, though. Sweden had no choice in the matter. It is muddling through with a combination of so-and-so, cynicism and perception management. It is helped along by people on the left and the right who are prepared to buy into it. But if you are prepared to let the vulnerable die, plus a good deal who are not vulnerable on the face of it but just appear to die randomly, to rescue the economy, then say so openly. Be also prepared to tell how many with permanent organ damage you are prepared to accept. Further, be prepared to take into account the fact that herd immunity did occur during the first wave of the Spanish flu. It was that led to the deaths of millions of younger infected during the second wave because their over-triggered immune systems reacted with cytokine storms. Lastly, be prepared to tell what risk you are willing to take in terms of the virus mutating, because the more infected, the more opportunities it has for that.
As for the statistics cited, https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/states/newyork/newyork.htm says that State of New York pneumonia deaths were 4702 total in 2014, 4881 in 2015, 4513 in 2016, 4517 in 2017. The other page says about 11000 peumonia deaths just in weeks 15, 16, and 17 this year. This tells us that Covid-19 is not the flu.
I tried to share this to facebook but due to complaints about it being ‘abusive’ they have blocked it.
OK, so if the virus killed not 0.1% of the population, but 0.001%, and the other Scandies had 1 death each, but Sweden had 10 – would you still demand house arrest for the population for 9 lives?
Quality adjusted life year https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quality-adjusted_life_year counts the cost of a medical intervention. 1 QALY is one year’s healthy living. What is being done now is extremely overpriced. Shutting down economies and printing trillions to save a few hundred thousand old and sick people? What is the cost of each QALY? Can you imagine how many lives, young and old, £350bn would have saved if given to the NHS to function better? Or the trillions in the US, if it was even used in their corrupt medical system to pay for overpriced treatments that poor folk couldn’t afford?
There is opportunity cost to every action, and it is too high for lockdown, both in terms of lives and economy. You’re saving a few here that you can see, but kill many that you can’t see. Ignorance is bliss of course.
Interesting!
In Sweden, death tolls are lower this year 2020, than the more deadly 2018.
It shows that what we have, is a type of seasonal flu, nothing else.
The real virus, in my wiew, is propaganda and its effects.
“Manufacturing a crisis”?
So the ‘plutocracy’, which already controls the media and the political process {?}, deliberately makes thousands of young people unemployed?
And,
“Less obviously – but far more dangerously – actions which are being taken by governments around the world today threaten huge food shortages in the autumn. “
https://consciousnessofsheep.co.uk/2020/04/07/getting-the-economy-wrong/?fbclid=IwAR3Rml1S0lwcrTO1WkBXw_WzAKm1T_a0_VqAND4iWOr-t34zdTAJDvREbf4
Insurection anyone?
“No, the coronavirus wasn’t made in a lab. A genetic analysis shows it’s from nature.
Scientists took conspiracy theories about SARS-CoV-2’s origins seriously, and debunked them “
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid-19-not-human-made-lab-genetic-analysis-nature
Excellent article and both well rounded and exact! Thanks so much for speaking the TRUTH with wisdom. I have been reporting on COVID-19 for 112
Perhaps you do not realize it but you are invoking the sorites paradox to drive the point to ad absurdum to meaninglessness: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sorites_paradox . I you do it for your own psychological comfort. You can’t face the 10,000 deaths out of which 9,000 could be saved so you rather talk about 9 out of 10 or 1 out of 2. You prefer abstractions to reality. Basically you do not want to talk about death. You don’t want to face reality so you replace it with an imaginary construction. Get real instead of coming up with eristic devices. Think about lives of people you love and then multiply it by all other people like you who have their own families and people they love. You and them are in it together. You do not want them to calculate how much the life of your daughter or mother is worth to them. Would they spare a dime? What should they? Do not start the vicious chain.
Excellent article – and both well rounded and comprehensive. A must read for all who want to know ‘what on earth’ is going on with this so-called COVID-19 and all the resultant CHAOS. Remember that those who want a NEW WORLD ORDER have the MOTTO ‘Out of chaos we will rule’. However I personally think that ‘what is going on’ with COVID-19 is a ‘TEST RUN’ for the ‘Powers that would totally take over’ the world if they can get away it – but they need a lot more than just wealth and power – what is missing for them to totally take over the world? Supernatural power from the dark side! Well according to the Bible in both the Old Testament and the New Testiment we have yet to see the charismatic world leader come on the scene who will so-called ‘save mankind from its CONFUSION, known to Jews as their modern Messiah, but also know to Christians and Messianic Jews as the ANTI-CHRIST. Is that time NOW? Or will this ‘CORONAVIRUS TIDALWAVE’ eventually recede as things go back to some sort of semblance of normalcy with of course a lot more ”controls’ in place. I have reported on this topic from all angles for the past 112 days and also written many articles about it – Best Wishes – Author: S.N.Strutt : http://www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk/445300229