"Belgrade Liberated!"

The relentless advance of coronavirus terror has been broken. Recalcitrant Serbs rebelled against their President when he ordered them back under house arrest. After two days of street battles with dozens of policemen hospitalised, the sturdy protesters won; the authorities surrendered and gave up their plans to lock Belgrade down. Shops, pubs and restaurants in Belgrade will have an early evening curfew; but this is much better than the full lockdown they intended. Prime Minister Ms Brnabic complained that she could not understand why her people were protesting. She must be uncommonly dense, this lady, if after two days of protests she could not understand that people do not want lockdowns. This is a rare reversal by the authorities, said the BBC correspondent in Belgrade. This is an understatement in the best English manner. I think it is a precedent.
Until now, there were countries that avoided lockdown altogether (Japan, Sweden, Belarus), but there wasn’t a country where people demanded and then obtained their freedom. Serbia is the first one. This small (pop. 7 million) country in the Balkans has a long history of resistance – they fought the Turks for centuries; they resisted Nazi Germany longer than France; they had the strongest guerrilla movement outside of Belarus, and yes, they fought mighty NATO for quite a long time. The Germans bombed Belgrade in April 1941, followed not long afterwards by America (aided by the British of course). In 1944, on Easter Day, six hundred American bombers carpet-bombed Belgrade, destroying its palaces, theatres, railway stations, and hospitals. That was America’s Easter Bunny gift to the Serbs.
In 1999 Bill Clinton bombed Belgrade again, for three months, killing a lot of Serbs and causing immense destruction. The Serbian president was seized and murdered in the court cells underneath The Hague. My American friends, if you are in the mood to apologise, you can “take a knee” for the Serbs, for the crimes more recent and more tangible than the 18th century horrors of your ancestors. The US chose to lob bombs at the Serbs for good reason: Serbs do not surrender easily. These strong-willed giants have guts, more than the rest of the Balkans put together. No doubt today many of the evil geniuses at Coronavirus HQ are regretting that Serbia wasn’t completely erased from the face of the earth, so that it would not have become such a troublesome example to a rather pliable and docile global populace.
But it’s too late; we have absorbed the lesson. The only way to avoid a renewed lockdown is a popular uprising, for nothing less will convince our authorities to refrain from locking us up. Like a boy who finds the candy jar, they just can’t help themselves. Lockdown makes life too easy for our rulers: the subjects stay indoors; they fearfully venture out only for shopping; they are obedient; they are on the dole and so they are dependent on the good will of the state. Unemployment rises steadily with every week of lockdown. Small companies go down. Only the digital giants will survive the deluge. People are disposable, a burden on the economy. Even their labour is no longer needed. Soon, independent, hard-working folk will be replaced by a new species dependent on government subsidy and demanding only more entertainment; a modern version of the panem et circenses (bread and circuses) mob the proud Romans were reduced to, as Juvenal wrote circa 100AD.
Why did the Serb government decide to lock their people up? Ostensibly, it’s because of 13 deaths “linked” to the Covid. That’s 13 too many, the President recited piously. Bear in mind that hundreds of people die every day in a country of millions like Serbia, and that this is perfectly normal. What’s so special about 13 people who died of pneumonia and may have been carriers of a new coronavirus? It was only a few years ago that thousands of Serbs fought and died for their freedom – that’s what they were fighting for, at least. Now their rulers do not think so much of freedom. Good thing that the people (as opposed to their rulers) are made of different, sterner stuff.
The Serbs I spoke to do not think this was an independent decision of their president; rather, an order sent down from some obscure Covid HQ, probably via the WHO. There is a covert guiding hand that devises new hardships and pressures governments to lock down economies and people. The authorities are naturally keen to return to the lockdown. It’s inertia, the great force of inertia. After they, and so many bureaucrats enacted the global culture of coronavirus, established ZOOM-based education, painted spots for 2 m distance, ordered millions of masks with a decent profit for themselves, trained an army of civil servants and disciplined the people, they are loth to drop it. They are used to it now and enjoy its fruit.
Peter Hitchens wrote about this in his column: “When this madness began, I behaved as if a new and fanatical religion was spreading among us. Be polite and tolerant, I thought. It may be crazy and damaging but in time it will go away. Now it is clear that a new faith, based on fear of the invisible and quite immune to reason, has all but taken over the country. And it turns out to be one of those faiths that don’t have much tolerance for those who don’t share it. Its evangelists will not leave you and me alone, but constantly seek to force us to join. This is why I make such a fuss about the demand to make us all wear muzzles. This is not about health. This is about power and freedom, and has less and less to do with Covid-19. This obsession with telling us how to look, and turning us from normal humans into submissive, mouthless flock animals all decked out in a compulsory uniform is, in my view, part of an unprecedented assault on our personal liberty in general. Stay at home. Stop working. Don’t see your friends or relatives. Submit, submit, submit. Get used to being told what to do. It seems we really have become a nation of surrendered masochists.”
In the US, a new wave of the alleged Covid pandemic is supposed to remove President Trump, after RussiaGate and the impeachment fiasco failed to do the job. They manufactured the new wave without ‘re-seeding’ the country (as Larry Romanoff suggested) by the simple expedient of newspaper reporting. “New Cases in the U.S. Soar Past 68,000, Shattering Record” – screamed The New York Times. They do not tell you that this number means nothing. The new cases are not sick people: it is predominantly perfectly healthy people who by faulty and dubious methods were declared Covid carriers. The more you test for a virus, the more positive results you will get. George Floyd carried the new virus; still he was healthy enough to fight the police.
A Russian virologist correctly said: if we were to test healthy people for any flu virus, we would get enormous numbers of ‘infected’ results. Everyone carries some virus, this or that. But we never check healthy people because we never, until now, had the need to create the illusion of a pandemic. In 2020, the need for such an illusion became paramount, for the Covid operators intend to destroy the world economy, break our stamina and unseat Trump. It is worrisome that Texas and Florida, previously Trump bastions, gave in and began to enforce the masks because of these spurious tests.
There is nothing new about the disease. The first husband of Scarlett O’Hara, Charles Hamilton, died of pneumonia, and nobody checked him for the new coronavirus. Perhaps if they had checked Sherman’s army for viruses it would’ve never gotten to Atlanta, let alone Savannah.
The only novelty is the insistence of its promoters. The imagery of the Covid adepts grows more and more military. “The ring of steel” is how Australians proudly describe the quarantine around Melbourne. You’d believe that their dead were lying in the streets, but nothing of the sort! It is the same threat of “new cases”, meaning nothing at all – but it is enough to compel Aussies to agree to this tyranny.
I would be despondent and broken, if not for the Belgrade Uprising. What Serbs can do, we all can aspire to. There is an urgent need for rebellion against Covid dictatorship, the need to revolt until we are free.
To my brethren free of spirit, I’ll say: fear none but God. Distrust the mass media for they sell fear. They invented “homophobia” so that homosexuals will fear normal folks and rush into the arms of their Uncle Sam. They invented “male chauvinism” and “battered wives” so that women might be afraid of their menfolk and seek government-sanctioned shelter. They invented “racism” so that every ethnic minority might cower beneath the guardianship of Big Brother. They created the myth of “abused children” so that wives will distrust their husbands. These are myths. There is no “homophobia” – we really do not give a damn what you do in your bedroom, as long as you don’t frighten the horses. Men are naturally protective of children and chivalrous towards women. White folks actually like blacks being jolly and playing their banjo, as long as it is not all night long. I tell you: we all are minorities apart, and together we are The People. We get along very well together without the oppressive superintendence of Big Brother. The fear of Covid has been manufactured so that we might fear every fellow human being, and we must reject it.
And to covid-believers I’ll say, do not despair! This is not the last disaster we shall witness. There are still locusts, asteroids, Carrington events, and newer and better diseases. There are still chances for mankind to follow the dinosaurs to oblivion. Don’t be in such a hurry!
P.S. Lockdown leads nowhere, as the Israelis discovered. Sprinters by nature, Israeli men are as notorious for jumping the gun as they are to finish up early and brag of their feats to their friends, saper le-hevre, in Hebrew. Israelis were first to lock down; they thought they would win by blitzkrieg like they won in the 1967 war. They celebrated their victory (as they had very few deaths), but very soon they discovered that there is no possible victory, no shock-and-awe triumph against a ubiquitous virus. It is a long-running campaign, and lockdown is the doomsday device – this is the conclusion of Israelis who tried it. You do not deploy the weapon of last resort as long as you can survive without it!
In the next article: Israel, Annexation and the Second Wave.
Interesting article, except that I think this Serbian uprising was some sort of color coded Soros thing. I think they just wanted to give a notice to President Vucic about what will happen if he does not play ball. The Corona lockdown was just an excuse, like George Floyd was an excuse for the Soros sponsored BLM riots.
Ziggy’s comment sounds plausible.
After all, Omidyar paid Greenwald (to set up the Intercept something like 300M to publish little more than 5% of Snowden’s promised disclosures even though Binney told us everything Snowden said 10 years earlier) at about the same time he paid “activists” in Ukraine’s most recent color revolution (about 300M to Neo Nazis approved by Vic Nuland in her obscene tapped phone call).
Thank you for writing this.
Curious: what’s the point of “sounding” bigoted in the last paragraph about various social justice issues? While most of these SJ issues are vastly overblown and conflated (there are more battered husbands than wives) there are kernels of truth in all memes or they’d never work. There is homophobia, just several magnitudes of order less than claimed. “Invented” racism? Funny stuff. Again, in most places in most ways, it’s overblown, but racism had to be invented? And the comment about black folk’s jolliness and banjo playing? Weird. Almost like you were appealing to racist readers who would not realize they were being played.
For those too young to remember the American attack in 1999, or those confused by western propaganda, here is a short, shocking summary.
LOL I can see a Serb responding ‘while you’re down there…’
This is what I hear from many supporters of the present Serbian administration – “Soros-sponsored”. I do not accept this defence. People are entitled to resist lockdown, even if Satan in person will help them. Churchill referred thus to Stalin during WWII. Lenin was perfectly willing to accept help from Soros of his days. One should look at the bottom line. If Vucic would follow Lukashenko’s approach, people would support him and Soros would be impotent. By referring to Soros, Vucic behaves like Talmud says, their deeds are the deeds of Zimri but they expect a reward like Phineas.Milosevic did it too: being pro-Western and then complaining for being troubled by the West.
Israel’s spot on. The protests started less than an hour after Serbia’s president announced a new lockdown. The revolt was spontaneous. The security services then sent provocateurs to discredit the demonstrators and state-controlled media started bleating about “foreign agents” trying to bring the government down. In truth, that element is present, for there’s great pressure on Serbia to formally renounce Kosovo and recognize NATO’s naked aggression of 1999, paving the way for the removal of Russian and, increasingly, Chinese influence in the country. But in this case, foreign – read Western -influence has tried to latch onto the protests, it did not instigate them. And, of course, the government welcomes that narrative, as it helps them deflect the justified revolt of people that refused to be locked down a second time and were willing to fight for their freedom. Also, not to be forgotten, the government had previously radically loosened measures in order to hold elections and, apparently, artificially held down the true figures of new infections/deaths until the elections passed, so the element of revolt against the sheer hypocrisy of it all was also present.
I have dealt with Ziggi’s comment above.
Most of these SJ issues are vastly overblown, as you correctly say in your comment. Some kernel of truth? Yes, there is some kernel of truth even in mad conclusions of Dr Freud. Racism – I never experienced it. Cross-civilisational contacts are very difficult thing, and could lead to massacres or slavery. Traditional cultural roles (implied by banjo reference) allow to escape extremes. I am not sensitive to accusation of ‘bigotry’, and this is my advice to the readers, too. Greed and cruelty are bad; bigotry is a point of tradition.
I agree.
“While most of these SJ issues are vastly overblown and conflated (there are more battered husbands than wives) there are kernels of truth in all memes or they’d never work. There is homophobia, just several magnitudes of order less than claimed. “Invented” racism? Funny stuff. Again, in most places in most ways, it’s overblown, but racism had to be invented? And the comment about black folk’s jolliness and banjo playing? Weird. Almost like you were appealing to racist readers who would not realize they were being played.” [my emphasis]
Not likely. Vucic is the pro-EU globalist type, so the Serbian patriots hate him.
I didn’t know about that one. Was it a mistake? Had to be. The US and the Serbs were on the same side in WWII.
That sounds like a great idea! As an American, I feel way more outrage over Clinton’s bombing of Serbia than I do over the accidental police killing of a strung-out felon during an arrest.
Great Country Serbia! Great Country Hungary! Great Country Croatia!
Read the magazines!
This can’t be real, right?
No, it is not right!
All these peoples are invaders in the region and even today are very obnoxious against the indigenous peoples (Albanians, Romanians, Greeks).
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Belgrade .
Homer’s Greeks weren’t indigenous – this title belonged to Pelasgians (Πελασγοί). After a hundred years, everyone goes native.
Nah. Sorosoids deliberately tried to deradicalize everything.
The protests are rather nationalistic, in fact.
We’re an inverse of the west – we use all the wokeist tactics, but for based purposes. Looks like globalization backfired severely.
Nope. Deliberate.
WW2 in Yugoslavia was an absolute clusterfuck. If you look at the sides, it looks Biafra war tier.
It only fits in when you take into account that France and Italy almost went communist by vote, and the Catholic Church was weak. If we had taken em to Nuremberg, there’s a high chance that Catholicism as you know it wouldn’t even exist.
So they sent Tito and the (primarily nonserb) communists to force some brotherhood and unity bullshit while deliberately requesting allied bombings of civvies.
The Saker wrote on it:
http://thesaker.is/drazha-mikhailovich-the-man-upon-which-the-future-serbia-will-be-rebuilt/
http://thesaker.is/the-wests-long-war-against-serbia-the-paradoxes-of-yugoslav-history/
The city of Jena in Germany decided very early to make the use of masks compulsory in public places, what other cities didn’t do until later. After the use of the mask became compulsory there were almost no new infections there. This didn’t happen in cities nearby.
Meanwhile the lockdown in many or most European countries has been suspended. We don’t know whether the suspention of the lockdown was too early and whether it will have negative results. But nobody wants a lockdown unless it’s necessary. And it may be necessary. Asians knew that masks can be effective preventing infections.
Yeah, OK whatever you are. Either what you said or the coronavirus just gets worse in Serbia.
Coronavirus is not the flu. Thus, your whole thesis is tainted. Where is the “vibration zombies” with the flu? Nowhere. All these “revolutions” just mean more sickness and death. And every one of them is controlled resistance. Don’t you dare tell me, “Oh, this one is different.” My ass, different. There is no different.
And, anyhow, a bunch of kiddies in shorts shouting epithets at a bunch of cops because it’s summertime and they can and they are unemployed and kiddies supposedly don’t get it anyway do no National Liberation Army make, not by no long shot, believe you me.
A lesson for you all. People in shorts can never be taken seriously. Because they are clowns. Clowns are not meant to be taken seriously.
Thanks for posting that great video. I remember that sick-making destruction of Serbia well. The Clintons are such slime, and I always suspected that white man hating Hillary was behind it all. Retribution for her slime husband’s bj’s in the Oral Office, willingly accommodated by young star-struck Monica Lewinsky.
Three cheers for the Serbian protesters. Unlike US soy boys and childless tattooed feminists, they know who the enemy is. If brain-dead Biden is elected, with evil Hillary in charge behind the scene, how much longer will it be before the bombs start flying again?
Erwin Rommel would disagree: the 28th (Maori) Battalion wore shorts, as did Mongomery.
As did Rommel (leftmost person in this photo).
People obsessed with the presentation layer can seldom be taken seriously: it means they’re gullible (because they value costume over character).
Dumb, gullible retards fall for the whole ‘gravitas’ schtick. That’s why judges wear quasi-ecclestiastical garb, and the proceedings they oversee have a theatrical ‘set piece’ air about it – and why people approach the system as supplicants, and bow and scrape like a captive negro.
If judges and politicians wore shorts to work, I might be tempted to take the system seriously.
I’ve spent quite a bit of time traveling all over Europe in recent years — 31 months out of the last 11 years. The Serbs as a group were the most interesting people I met. Their English is usually excellent, and their full personalities come through in it, including a robust, dark sense of humor.
They have every reason to hate the U.S. — and believe me, they remember the ’99 bombings well; tours of the city always include some of the bombed-out buildings — but for some reason they don’t hold it against individual Americans. One example: I flagrantly jaywalked in front of a cop car parked on the side of the road in Belgrade, and when one of them got out to talk to me I used the excuse that I thought the traffic light had been put out by a thunderstorm (sort of true), which he wasn’t buying. When he took my driver’s license and said,”oh, an American,” I just knew I was screwed royally. But the encounter ended up with mutual back slapping and no citation.
Bravo to the Serb dissidents, and may their example spread like wildfire.
Boris Johnson caught the Coronavirus, took some time off work (self quarantine), then went back to work. Probably he wasn’t too concerned, since he knew he wasn’t in a high risk category. 95% of fatalities are 75 years+ with existing serious health conditions.
Extend his experience to other working people in the UK, and where exactly is the need for a lock down, distancing, facemasks etc.? Johnson personally never employed social distancing or wore a face mask (until he was recently pressured into it).
If the UK had followed Johnson’s example, with NO MEASURES AT ALL (other than special care for the very old in high risk categories), wouldn’t the British people and the British economy currently be far better off?
Conclusion that the Serbs are right – this is a MSM/Deep State attack on the public, same as the fear mongering about “racism”, “homophobia”, “misogyny” , “xenophobia” etc. etc. aimed to enable totalitarianism.
However, every cloud has a silver lining. Countries that ignore the MSM hysteria, and refuse to panic. can retain their personal freedom and enjoy the schadenfreude of seeing the PC/SJW world self-destruct.
You forgot to mention the Greek
https://dailystormer.su/greece-rises-up-against-coronavirus-lockdowns-theyre-fire-bombing-the-cops/
Certainly seems all the various leaders are reading from the same playbook. They all go to some of the same elite schools, vacation spots, conferences, etc. Then there’s this spigot of money that corrupts all and entices them to play ball. After holding office they all appear to come into possession of handsome amounts of money. Traitors can be found in every country.They have this new toy, totalitarian control over the population, and they’re getting used to playing with it. They’ll never want to let it go and will manufacture one crisis after another to keep it.
It is beyond me to understand why someone would still engage with this particular commenter.
The man is totally out of his depth – if not a paid troll – and warrants neither your’s nor anybody else’s attention
More a reaction against the New Democracy government’s attempts to restrict protests than anything to do with corona virus.
I also saw what looked like an agent provocateur game. Normally in protests in central Athens a line of riot cops stand in front of major hotels in Syntagma Square, especially the Hotel Grande Bretagne. This time they were absent, and black-dressed and masked protesters, or apparent protesters, started attacking the front of the hotels, which had prudently pulled their shutters down and were closed. Shortly after that the police attacked with sound bombs and gas canisters. I am wondering whether the Greek police deliberately left one spot unguarded as bait, or even whether the ones who took the bait were protesters at all and not undercover cops executing a game plan.
Bigot. Another word stolen from us.
https://www.etymonline.com/word/bigot
In my youth, a bigot was someone with strong opinions. It had nothing to do with race.
Oh, fuck you. They look like assholes, too. And they are assholes. Generals are the biggest assholes there are. Are you a general worshiper? Well, then, you are stupid. Shorts are for barbeques and yard-work. An entire world full of assholes dressed like assholes is depressing to any intelligent person, usually a grown-up person, superior to you shortsie Beavises any day of the week.
You fucking troll asshole. Pretending like your cretinous bumfuck retard comments are “intelligent”? What, are you going to go niggerniggernigger at me? Typical. You are a stupid fool and I wouldn’t want to “engage” with you (only complete utter assholes use a word like “engage” and this is proof you know nothing whatsoever about the English language) if they did pay me.
People are generally what they look like. They are too stupid to be anything else. I can’t believe that you are pulling out, and I mean pulling out, that dumbass platitudinous canard about “it’s not how you look on the outside that counts, it’s what’s in your soul.” My god. You and old Israel there just full of the ancient wisdom now ain’t? I’ll tell you the truth. The outside is all that counts. There is no inside. Chew on that, mindless mouther of other people’s comforting platitudes.
Interesting.
Thanks
Totally missed the point. This is about public health, Belgrade’s second wave of Covid deaths is more severe than the first. This is not Sweden, and speaking of Belarus, check their rates of COVID- one of the highest
To each their own except that these protestors will infect innocent people – and that’s where this becomes wrong
People are frustrated at something they can’t control- so they take it out with violence
“these protestors will infect innocent people” – attempt to claim moral superiority had been registered. People like you should be tried for emotional blackmail.
The Corona ‘situation’, all of its characteristics are symptomatic of an already diseased society. For everything which comes into play with it, there are already existing phenomenon, as symptoms of the disease.
If it where not this time, through a Covid scare, it will be definitely be another thing which grabs the diseased patient in the near future, the patient finding himself in the hands of inhuman doctors, the latter being a product of the diseased inhuman system. A diseased society which easily falls prey to an intensification of the disease, no, necessarily falls prey to it.
The people who see this as a sudden thing out of the blue are sleep walkers, merely woken up a bit by a sudden blow, a sudden intensification of the disease, an outbreak, a heightening of the fever, compared to a situation to which they got used slowly, or a diseased state in which they are even born, being used to all the milder symptoms.