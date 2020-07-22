"The Last Zionist"

In his book Memories, the first Israeli PM and pragmatic early Zionist, David Ben Gurion writes about his early years in Płońsk, Poland.
“For many of us, anti-Semitic feeling had little to do with our (Zionist) dedication. I personally never suffered anti-Semitic persecution. Płońsk was remarkably free of it… There were three main communities: Russians, Jews and Poles. … The number of Jews and Poles in the city were roughly equal, about five thousand each. The Jews, however, formed a compact, centralized group occupying the innermost districts whilst the Poles were more scattered, living in outlying areas and shading off into the peasantry. Consequently, when a gang of Jewish boys met a Polish gang the latter would almost inevitably represent a single suburb and thus be poorer in fighting potential than the Jews who even if their numbers were initially fewer could quickly call on reinforcements from the entire quarter. Far from being afraid of them (the goyim), they were rather afraid of us (the Jews). In general, however, relations were amicable, though distant.” (Memoirs: David Ben-Gurion (1970), p. 36)
Ben Gurion is very explicit when describing the balance of power between Jews and Poles in his town in the early days of the 20th century. “Far from being afraid of them, they were rather afraid of us (the Jews).”
Jews were indeed very powerful in Poland in the first years of the 20th century. The Jewish socialist party, the Bund, was a leading political force in the 1905 Revolution particularly in the Polish areas of the Russian empire. In the early stages of that Revolution, the Bund’s military wing was the strongest revolutionary force in Western Russia.
The Vow, the Bund’s anthem didn’t leave much room for imagination, it declared war and practically sentenced to death those who didn’t fit with their political agenda:
“We swear our stalwart hate persists,
Of those who rob and kill the poor:
The Tsar, the masters, capitalists.
Our vengeance will be swift and sure.
So swear together to live or die!”
“To wage the holy war we vow,
Until right triumphs over wrong.
No Midas, master, noble now –
The humble equal to the strong.
So swear together to live or die!”
The Bund was extremely confident of its power. In the autumn of 1933 it issued a call to the Polish public to boycott goods from Germany in protest of Hitler and the NSDAP. In December 1938 and January 1939, in the last Polish municipal elections before the start of WWII, the Bund received the largest segment of the Jewish vote. In 89 towns, one-third elected Bund majorities. In Warsaw, the Bund won 61.7% of the votes cast for Jewish parties, taking 17 of the 20 municipal council seats won by Jewish parties. In Łódź the Bund won 57.4% (11 of 17 seats won by Jewish parties).
We now know that this sense of victorious Jewish empowerment ended shortly after these elections. The East European and Polish Jewish communities suffered greatly during WWII. The Bund was completely wiped out during the war. For one reason or another and, as problematic as it may be for some, at least in the early stages of the war, some Poles, Ukrainians and other East European nationalists saw the Nazis as their ‘liberators.’ They apparently weren’t blind to the reality that was depicted by Ben Gurion.
This sense of Jewish political and social empowerment that is portrayed in Ben Gurion’s Memories and in the story of the Bund created a problematic pattern, as it clearly led to some tragic consequences.
In his conclusive work on the Holocaust, Jewish historian David Cesarani delved briefly into the work of the CV, (Centralverein deutscher Staatsbürger jüdischen Glaubens – the central association of German citizens of the Jewish faith).
It would be a crude act of denial to fail to see the overwhelming similarity between the CV that was formed in 1893 and the likes of the ADL, SPLC, CRIF, the BOD and the CAA. Cesarani writes about the CV that it was formed “to combat the lies propagated by anti-Semites and oppose them when they stood for election.” Clearly, Jeremy Corbyn, Bernie Sanders and Cynthia McKinney weren’t the first politicians to be targeted by dedicated Jewish pressure groups. The CV was using the same tactics over a century ago.
Cesarani continues: “over the next two decades, the CV proved quite effective: suing rabble rousers for defamation, funding candidates pledged to contest anti-Semitism, producing voluminous amounts of educational material about Judaism and Jewish life, and coordinating the activity of sympathetic non-Jews ashamed of prejudice within their communities.” (Final Solution: The Fate of the Jews 1933-1949, David Cesarani pg.10)
Like the ADL and AIPAC in the USA, and the CAA in Britain, the CV saw its popularity amongst Jews grow rapidly. By 1926 more than 60.000 German Jews were amongst its members, however, there is a good reason to believe that the more popular the CV was amongst Jews, the less popular Jews and their politics were to Germans. We can observe that the ADL and CAA are not marching in virgin territory, there is historical documentation that points out that abrasive Jewish pressure politics have, in the past, helped lead to catastrophic consequences.
The Jewish Virtual Library produces a fascinating glimpse into the CV’s activity. In 1934 when the Nazi Party was already in power, the Party made no attempt to conceal its anti Jewish sentiments, yet, the CV, apparently in a state of complete denial, ignored the political shift in Germany and continued to pursue its pressure politics.
Following is a report by the CV from 26 April 1934:
“To the Regional branches:
Central Germany
Rheinland—Westfalia
Northern Germany
Hessen
Eastern Westfalia
Friends from small and middle sized towns have recently complain that songs with coarse anti-Jewish texts are being sung brazenly and provocatively. We intend to officially approach the Reich Ministry and report all these incidents and to address a letter of the board to the SA Chief and Reich Minister Roehm and to the Prussian Secret State Police. A representative of the CV will also raise this matter with the Propaganda Ministry. We therefore ask to report as soon as possible: In what localities such songs are being sung. What songs are being sung. Who is doing the singing.
(signed) Rubenstein.”
This type of a letter is familiar in its format and content from both ADL and CAA press releases targeting popular artists, musicians and politicians.
The point I am trying to make should be obvious. Harassing, terrorising and abusing one’s host nation into submission may produce some results in the short term, however, in the long run, it may not be the best way to fight anti Jewish sentiments. As Jewish history in general and the holocaust in particular prove, it may be the most dangerous path Jews can take.
‘History,’ we are told, ‘never repeats itself.’ Yet, for one reason or another, we are all expected to draw the right lessons from Jewish history. We are to vow ‘never again.’ We are to pledge to fight racism and discrimination.
Most surprising then, that the Jews, at large, never learn from their own past. One wonders, what is it about the ADL, AIPAC, BOD, Crif, CAA and other Jewish organisations that set them on a political path that has proven to be catastrophic?
One possible answer is collective ignorance. It is reasonable to assume that many Jews do not know or understand their own history and instead concentrate, if at all, on Jewish suffering (the holocaust, the inquisition, rise in Antisemitism, pogroms, etc.) rather than attempting to grasp the chain of events that led to such unfortunate consequences. In other words, they fail to see the connection between bad behaviour and antisemitism. This may imply that if things, God forbid, turn sour for American Jewry tomorrow, Jews in the future will not examine the multiple disastrous headlines associated with some prominent American Jews and leading Jewish institutions. Accordingly, they will not see the negative impact of the bad behaviour of such characters as Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell , Ehud Barak, Les Wexner, Harvey Weinstein or George Soros. They will not see the need to examine, let alone explain, the vast over-representation of Jews on NYC’s slumlord list or in America’s worst Ponzi schemes. Jews won’t look into the negative impact of the ADL or the SPLC. Nor will they dare dig into the disastrous impact of Israel and AIPAC on American Foreign Policy. Jews won’t look into these for the same reasons that Jews work hard to prevent everyone, Jews included, from understanding the role of Jews and Jewish institutions in contributing to antisemitism in the Weimar republic or in 19th century Eastern Europe.
Another possible answer is that Jewish political institutions are very sophisticated and far more strategic than we are willing to admit. Perhaps The ADL, the CAA, AIPAC and other Jewish pressure groups actually fully understand Jewish history. They do understand the possible dangerous implications of their actions. However they genuinely believe that constant tension between Jews and their host nations is actually ‘good for the Jews.’ How could it be good for the Jews? It prevents assimilation and unnecessary intermingling. It enforces Jewish identification, it evidently reinforces the importance of Israel and promotes Jewish immigration to and support for the Jewish State.
Another possible answer is more fatalistic. In this Jews do not follow a ‘strategic plan’, nor they are ‘blind to their past.’ They simply can’t do much about their destiny as they are shaped individually and collectively by a unique and persistent tribal cultural-spiritual paradigm. It is this tribal precept that sustains their clannish and exclusionist behavioural mode and also their affinity to biological determinist views.
I guess that it is this last answer that led to the birth of Zionist thought in the late 19th century. Zionism accepted that Jewish diaspora culture and attitude was deeply unhealthy. Early Zionists agreed amongst themselves that it is Jews and their cultural code, rather than the so-called ‘antisemites’ who bring disasters on the Jews. Zionism vowed to ‘civilise’ the Jews by means of a ‘homecoming’. It promised to make them “people like all other people.”
Theodor Herzl (1860 –1904) the author of political Zionism who is regarded by Jews and Israelis as Zionism’s forefather, didn’t pull his punches in his attitude to Diaspora Jewry. “The wealthy Jews” Herzl wrote, “control the world, in their hands lies the fate of governments and nations. They set governments one against the other. When the wealthy Jews play, the nations and the rulers dance. One way or the other, they get rich.” (Theodor Herzl, Deutsche Zeitung 4 min’ 47 sec’ in the following Hebrew video:
Herzl didn’t refer to AIPAC, ADL, Soros or the CAA. He didn’t know about Corbyn, Dershowitz, Sanders or Epstein and his Lolita Express’ long list of passengers. Yet Herzl managed to identify a very problematic Jewish identitarian pattern which he pledged to alter by means of a ‘Zionist metamorphosis.’
A prime Labour Zionist ideologist, A.D. Gordon (1856 –1922) referred to his brethren as ‘a parasitic people’ who have “no roots in the soil.” Like Herzl, Gordon also believed that Jews could be re-invented and become proletarians.
Dov Ber Borochov (1881-1917), the leading theoretical Jewish Marxist ideologist who inspired Labour Zionism, was also disgusted by Jewish Diaspora parasitic tendencies. “The enterprising spirit of the Jew is irrepressible. He refuses to remain a proletarian. He will grab at the first opportunity to advance to a higher rung in the social ladder.” (The Economic Development of the Jewish People, Ber Borochov, 1916).
Maybe it is time to admit that early Zionism was a unique and profound instant in Jewish history. It was the only moment in time when Jews were brave enough to look in the mirror and to admit that they were repulsed by what they saw. A similar sense of self-loathing can be detected in sermons of the Biblical prophets, but early Zionism evolved into a powerful Jewish movement. By means of self-loathing it managed to achieve its objectives. It fulfilled its promise to establish a Jewish National homeland in Palestine, even if It did so at the expense of the Palestinian people whose land it plundered. On the face of it, Zionism made the Jews people like all other people, failing to see that all other people weren’t trying to be like all other people but were like themselves.
The first Israelis bought into the ideas of Herzl, Gordon and Borochov. They believed in the possibility of Jewish metamorphosis. But it didn’t take long before the Zionists realised that for Jewishness to survive, Goyim are needed. Why? Because Jewishness is basically different manifestations of choseness, and choseness cannot operate in a vacuum for the same reason that progressives need ‘reactionaries,’ and supremacists need people to look down upon. It didn’t take long for the early Zionists to make the Palestinians and Arabs their new Goyim. It didn’t take more than a few decades for Israeli Jews to give up completely on the dream of a new Hebraic civilisation. By the 1990s Benjamin Netanyahu realised that it was Jewishness that united the Israelis. Israel under his leadership drifted rapidly from the Zionist dream. It morphed safely into a ‘Jewish State.’
On a personal note I admit that, like many of my peers, in my early years I bought into the Zionist ethos. I fell in love with the idea of a Jewish nationalist rebirth. It was pretty convenient to see the Biblical kings and prophets as my ‘ancestors.’ My understanding of the Zionist revolutionary impetus was reinforced when I toured around the world as a young musician playing Jewish music in diaspora communities. I realised that I shared very little or nothing at all with those Diaspora Jews and their cultural/political ethos. I guess that I took the Zionist dream very seriously, I vowed to become a nice, ethical human being. By the time my project was more or less accomplished, I gathered that I, as a nice adult, was basically an ordinary goy like all other goyim, I was a Jew no more.
The absurdity here is that together with just a few others including: Uri Avnery, Gideon Levy, Israel Shamir, Israel Shachak, Shlomo Sand, I am probably amongst the last of the Zionists. I guess that we are the few who managed to unshackle themselves, to break out of the ghetto walls and to cross the rough sea between Jerusalem and Athens.
Here is an article that looks at recent comments about the State of Israel and the West Bank by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2020/06/mike-pompeo-and-death-of-two-state.html
While Mike Pompeo seems to be turning a blind eye towards Israel’s annexation of the West Bank or any part thereof, it is quite interesting to note that there has been backlash from some key groups including a significant number of influential Jewish leaders.
Unz should not publish articles promoting the holohoax.
Very well written article.
Welcome to Athens.
Better said, thanks for leading me to Athens. although I am not from Jerusalem and am a gentile from a secular gentile family, your writings have been an important and delightful part of my education.
Whereof you speak, Sir, is the pressure of an external enemy to reinforce in-group unity. Once Carthage was destroyed, the Roman Republic slowly fissured socially until the fissures became canyons, after which civil war ensued and republic was succeeded by imperium. Social change moved slowly in times past. Now, electronic media have accelerated the very velocity of social change.
May 4, 1948, Tel Aviv. The 37-man Jewish Legislative Council met in Tel Aviv and heard Premier-designate David Ben-Gurion declare that 150,000 Arabs had been driven from their homes in the past five months but that the Jews “haven’t lost a single settlement.” The Stern gang resumed “direct war” against the British for protecting the Arab population in Jerusalem. Seven British soldiers were killed near Nethanya. At the same time, Stern gang took credit for a letter bomb which killed the young brother of a British army officer in England.…
August 5, 2014, Rabbi Henry Siegman, retired executive director of the American Jewish Congress, admits that the targeting of civilians was started by Jewish terrorist groups and “that Israeli generals received direct instructions from Ben-Gurion during the War of Independence to kill civilians, or line them up against the wall and shoot them, in order to help to encourage the exodus…”
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2014/08/prominent-jewish-leader-israel-intentionally-killed-civillians-1948-engaged-ethnic-cleansing-ever-since.html
http://www.democracynow.org/2014/7/30/henry_siegman_leading_voice_of_us …
More here: http://judaism.is/genocide.html
Dear Gilad,
Convert to Orthodoxy. Be baptized. Many Jews have. But they’re not even “Jews.” Judaism was a proselytizing religion in Late Antiquity. Read American-Jewish linguist Paul Wexler. Yiddish is a re-lexified Slavic language. Most Ashkenazim are the descendants of Slavic converts to Judaism with a bit of Khazar admixture. The “Israel of God”, the New Covenant, is in the Orthodox Church in Russia, Greece, Serbia, Georgia, etc. Come to Maran Yeshua. Orthodox Christians are not Marcionites. The Jews spat in God’s face, and God punished them. This is the completion of their alienation from God, as the “fake Jews” return to “pseudo-Israel” in anticipation of the advent of the Jewish antichrist, the false messiah who will deceive the world. Prophet Daniel wrote about this, as did Saint Paul of Tarsus and many Orthodox saints. Judaism as such is a satanic fraud. The whole purpose of the covenant with Abraham was to prepare the way for the advent of mashiah, who was Yeshua ha-Notzri, not the imbecile Menahem Schneerson of Shabetai Tzvi. Read the Levitical curses. The Jews rejected God and broke the covenant. God punished them. Convert to Orthodoxy and you will understand. I was baptized on the day of Saint Ezekiel who saw the third temple, meaning the church, and the incarnation in his visions. What we refer to as “Talmudic Judaism” today is nothing but the heresy and apostasy of the Pharisees. Where are the Essenes and others??? The Pharisees destroyed the religion of Israel and followed the stupidity of their rabbis. Eusebius writes that all of the bishops of Jerusalem were “of the circumcised” until Bar Kokhba. Bar Kokhba killed all the Jewish Christians because they wouldn’t accept Bar Kokhba as messiah. Follow Christ Gilad. You are a brilliant man and a brave Israelite. Follow Christ. Forget the idiocy of the rabbis. They will get their reward, Maimonides and his blaspheming compadres, when the devils drag them hell on the Last Judgment when Christ returns. Be well, anonymous mashihi … not notzeri. notzeri is an offensive label.
Another article by Gilad Aztmon that provokes a great deal of thought. I think the most important line may be this one: “A similar sense of self-loathing can be detected in sermons of the Biblical prophets ….”
The Hebrew prophets were aware that a ‘Jewish’ theology was replacing the meaning of the religion of Abraham. That replacement faith took over sometime during the Second Temple, well before the Incarnation. It was then known as The Oral Law, and later it was written down as The Talmud. It is a religion of racism, in which the race of Jews is deity on earth and other humans are to them as cattle. Everything else flows from that.
It is that from which Gilad Aztmon rightly flees, that which he rightly rejects unequivocally.
Jewish people are just a brand of people among others, but in their mind due to them being the chosen ones, they are the Rolls Royce of people. And the game is not to a one time but it is a long term game and victory is survival on the long term. And their strategy is winning at this game.
Star Trek Deep Space Nine S3 Ep1&Ep2 shed a light on the rulers of the Gamma Quadrant, the Dominion and their elusive Founders, which were liquids rather than solids, and how they managed to control the world that used to persecute them. Watching those episodes is like reading some of these articles about Jewish people and their philosophy.
It seems though that the main problems Israel is facing, on the long run, and after coalescing into one state with same rights for every citizen, regardless of faith, is that they are not a different species that cannot biologically intermingle with the rest of humanity, they are not liquid, but made out of flesh and blood…
Yes Gilad. Convert be baptized. Save yourself and your soul.
The Überchosen.
I repudiate the concept of Zionism. The worst mistake the US ever made was to recognize Israel. They have caused us nothing but problems since 48. I would love to see a President of the United States cut off all ties with Israel and keep our money at home and let them sink or swim on their own merits.
Gilad: Thnak you for this marvellous article and witness.
Nacho
What preposterous idiocy. As long as you and everyone on your list promote the holohoax you all are firmly fixed in primitive Judaism.
You Jews are fools. Even from your own writings it can be proven that you are wrong. I read Gemara Sanhedrin.They banned the Jews from reading the prophecies of Daniel. Your rabbis banned you from reading your own oracles. Nothing convinced me more of the truth of Christianity than the Iggeret Teiman of Rambam. More than all the Christian apologetics, when I read Rambam on Maran Yeshua, I understood. He is a bastard? He is ben Pandera? He is mamzer talui? He destroyed the Torah?? Give me a break you slanderers and blasphemers of Israel with your ridiculous Toldot Yeshu. Toldot Yeshu was a precursor to Woody Allen. And what do you so-called “Jews” do now??? You follow Sabbatai Zvi and rape children on the Sefer Torah. You fools. Go follow Menachem Schneerson, Meir Kahane and Baruch Golstein. Your religion is an insult to the Elohim Hayyim. I know because I studied it closely. You deserve Schneerson. Follow Schneerson. He will take you to Gehenna, and there shall you receive the reward for your apostasy you pirushim. Leave these idiots Gilad You are to smart. See how wicked they are??? They are the epitome of evil. Prophet Daniel said, but Rambam said: “Oh now, it’s not the mashiah, it’s metatron, it’s metatron, of course it is.” Yes, yes. Whoever you are Taubman. Do not destroy the possibility of salvation of the few Israelites who are left who won’t follow your false Antichrist messiah who will perfect the New World Order into total destruction:
7:13 I beheld therefore in the vision of the night, and lo, one like the son of man came with the clouds of heaven, and he came even to the Ancient of days: and they presented him before him.
7:14 And he gave him power, and glory, and a kingdom: and all peoples, tribes and tongues shall serve him: his power is an everlasting power that shall not be taken away: and his kingdom that shall not be destroyed.
7:15 My spirit trembled, I Daniel was affrighted at these things, and the visions of my head troubled me.
7:16 I went near to one of them that stood by, and asked the truth of him concerning all these things, and he told me the interpretation of the words, and instructed me:
7:17 These four great beasts are four kingdoms, which shall arise out of the earth.
7:18 But the saints of the most high God shall take the kingdom: and they shall possess the kingdom for ever and ever.
JUDAISM IS SATANISM:
THE JEWISH QUESTION IS THE BIBLICAL QUESTION
According to the biblical paradigm, the Creator of the Universe became the God of Israel when he chose the Hebrews. But according to
biblical scholarship, the historical process was the reverse: it is the god of Israel who became the Creator of the Universe. This process, which was only completed during the Persian period, was not so much due to a progress in metaphysical thought as to a political cunning. The book of Ezra betrays a calculated effort from the Levites to confuse, in the mind of the Persians, “the god of Israel who resides in Jerusalem” (7:12–15) with the “God of heaven” whom the Persians also called Ahura Mazda, with the aim of obtaining the support of the Persian king for their theocratic project in Palestine.
In Ezra, only the kings of Persia, in the various edicts attributed to them, recognize Yahweh as “the God of Heaven,” while in the rest of the text, Yahweh is merely “the god of Israel”. The same can be observed in the book of Daniel, when Nebuchadnezzar, impressed by the gifts of Daniel’s oracle, prostrates himself and exclaims:
“Your god is indeed the God of gods, the Master of kings”
(Daniel 2:47).
Such passages give away, for those willing to see it, the deepest secret of Judaism, which is the key to understanding the relationship of Judaism to universalism:
Yahweh is really the god of the Jews, while Gentiles are led to believe that he is the supreme and only God.
“In the heart of any pious Jew, God is a Jew,” confirms Maurice Samuel in You Gentiles (1924). (1)
This secret is not a fully conscious thought for most Jews; it is more like a family secret running unconsciously through generations. Nevertheless, it is the binding force of the Jewish people, and I am reminded of Carl Jung’s remark that secrets:
“are of vital importance on the primitive level, for the shared secret serves as a cement binding the tribe together. Secrets on the tribal level constitute a helpful compensation for lack of cohesion in the individual personality.”(2)
As he usurped the majesty of the Heavenly Father of all mankind, Yahweh in no way lost his character as a military god bent on looting
and slaughtering the enemies of his only chosen people. Against the Babylonians, his sword is expected to “devour until gorged, until drunk with their blood” (Jeremiah 46:10). Against the Edomites, “it is greasy with fat” (Isaiah 34:6).
If Yahweh had remained a tribal god from the desert, he would simply be recognized as particularly primitive and cruel; perhaps a demon
escaped from hell through an Arabian volcano. But his successful claim to be honored as the true and only God is the biggest sham in human history, and a civilizational disaster of incomparable magnitude.
It is ultimately responsible for the spread of atheism in the West. As long as Christians were discouraged from reading the Old Testament, they were not much disturbed by it.
As soon as it became widely available, it started corroding Christianity. Philosophers like Voltaire had an easy job denigrating Christianity by quoting the Old Testament:
“Never was common sense attacked with so much indecency and fury” (Sermon of the Fifty).
Rather without God than with such a God, became the logical and morally decent thinking.
“The finest trick of the devil, Charles Baudelaire wrote, is to persuade you that he does not exist” (Paris Spleen).
Perhaps he was mistaken. His finest trick, I believe, is to convince the world that he is God.
NOTES:
(1)Maurice Samuel, You Gentiles, New York, 1924 (archive.org), pp. 74–75.
(2)Carl Jung, Memories, Dreams, Reflexions, Pantheon Books, 1963, p.
Source: Laurent Guyenot
Le Kavod Mar Gilad
Just compare it, just compare. Maran Yeshua versus “Rambam,” may God have mercy on his poor soul:
21:32 For John came to you in the way of justice, and you did not believe him. But the publicans and the harlots believed him: but you, seeing it, did not even afterwards repent, that you might believe him.
21:33 Hear ye another parable. There was a man an householder, who planted a vineyard, and made a hedge round about it, and dug in it a press, and built a tower, and let it out to husbandmen; and went into a strange country.
21:34 And when the time of the fruits drew nigh, he sent his servants to the husbandmen that they might receive the fruits thereof.
21:35 And the husbandmen laying hands on his servants, beat one, and killed another, and stoned another.
21:36 Again he sent other servants more than the former; and they did to them in like manner.
21:37 And last of all he sent to them his son, saying: They will reverence my son.
21:38 But the husbandmen seeing the son, said among themselves: This is the heir: come, let us kill him, and we shall have his inheritance.
21:39 And taking him, they cast him forth out of the vineyard, and killed him.
21:40 When therefore the lord of the vineyard shall come, what will he do to those husbandmen?
21:41 They say to him: He will bring those evil men to an evil end; and will let out his vineyard to other husbandmen, that shall render him the fruit in due season.
21:42 Jesus saith to them: Have you never read in the Scriptures: The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner? By the Lord this has been done; and it is wonderful in our eyes.
21:43 Therefore I say to you, that the kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and shall be given to a nation yielding the fruits thereof.
21:44 And whosoever shall fall on this stone, shall be broken: but on whomsoever it shall fall, it shall grind him to powder.
21:45 And when the chief priests and Pharisees had heard his parables, they knew that he spoke of them.
21:46 And seeking to lay hands on him, they feared the multitudes: because they held him as a prophet.
Maimonides Iggeret Teiman, the hatred toward Maran Yeshua is so insane. Why do they hate their “shua” so much??? Why this hatred to the Logos who would redeem them and whom they accepted on Palm Sunday???
After that there arose a new sect which combined the two methods, namely, conquest and controversy, into one, because it believed that this procedure would be more effective in wiping out every trace of the Jewish nation and religion. It, therefore, resolved to lay claim to prophecy and to found a new faith, contrary to our Divine religion, and to contend that it was equally God-given. Thereby it hoped to raise doubts and to create confusion, since one is opposed to the other and both supposedly emanate from a Divine source, which would lead to the destruction of both religions. For such is the remarkable plan contrived by a man who is envious and querulous. He will strive to kill his enemy and to save his own life, but when he finds it impossible to attain his objective, he will devise a scheme whereby they both will be slain.
The first one to have adopted this plan was Jesus the Nazarene, may his bones be ground to dust. He was a Jew because his mother was a Jewess although his father was a Gentile. For in accordance with the principles of our law, a child born of a Jewess and a Gentile, or of a Jewess and a slave, is legitimate. (Yebamot 45a). Jesus is only figuratively termed an illegitimate child. He impelled people to believe that he was a prophet sent by God to clarify perplexities in the Torah, and that he was the Messiah that was predicted by each and every seer. He interpreted the Torah and its precepts in such a fashion as to lead to their total annulment, to the abolition of all its commandments and to the violation of its prohibitions. The sages, of blessed memory, having become aware of his plans before his reputation spread among our people, meted out fitting punishment to him.1
iv[edit]
Daniel had already alluded to him when he presaged the downfall of a wicked one and a heretic among the Jews who would endeavor to destroy the Law, claim prophecy for himself, make pretenses to miracles, and allege that he is the Messiah, as it is written, “Also the children of the impudent among thy people shall make bold to claim prophecy, but they shall fall.” (Daniel 11:14).
But what does Daniel say??? Read Daniel o Pharisees. Daniel prophesied the Zionists when he said:
11:14 And in those times many shall rise up against the king of the south, and the children of prevaricators of thy people shall lift up themselves to fulfil the vision, and they shall fall.
And what do they call Herzl??? He is the Hozeh ha Medina, the “Visionary of the State.” And what did Navi Daniel say???
The children of prevaricators, meaning the Zionists and other fake Israelites, will attempt to fulfill the “chazon,” VE NIKSHALU, and they will fall under the stone of Maran Yeshua …
Go to an Orthodox monastery and talk to a monk. You’ll see how wrong you are. As an Orthodox Christian, I am equally annoyed by the stupidity of the Talmudic Pharisees and the stupidity of the Neo-Gnostics. Read Saint Paul. Adonai, YHWH, the “one who is” banned human sacrifice. This enough if cause for us to worship Him. All the pagan religions had human sacrifice. The Celts had it, the Slavs had it, the Aztecs had it. But in Christianity, God dies for man so that man does not die for the demons who claim to be God. And we drink God’s blood and body every Sunday in Divine Liturgy. We drink the body and blood of Malka Mshiha. The Holy Spirit, Ruha d’qudsha descends, and we drink His body and blood as he commanded us …
I am one commentator. I am not here to destroy anyones desires or bliefs. If you have found salvation and peace with Christianity and Jesus. I am happy. God be with you, and live your life in peace and Live your divine grace from a supernatural being the way you want.
But the truth is the truth. We have two competing religions that are diametrically opposed to each other. It is a war, for one negates the other in order to survive (although I think that speaks more about Christianity then Judaism in terms of being accepting of other faiths).
I am here defending Judaism against spurious claims by a Catholic commentator who says that salvation can only happen within the Catholic church, and that Judaism is satanic and evil.
I do not believe that Judaism is evil. Judaism does not accept Jesus as a demi god or son of god conceived in virgin birth. The foundation of Judaism is based on the belief of one single god. You can damm me all you want or that I am not reading the correct text, but I do not believe that Jesus has supernatural powers.
Another commentator accused the Jews of committing the Mumbai murder of the Chabad Rabbi and his wife who were tortured and murdered by Islamic extremist, because he thinks Jews murdering Jews is good for Jews. What religious logic is that? What crime is this commentator accusing Jews of? What a heinous thing say. I am merely point out the absurdity of the claims. I believe Jews are a holy people who have had a divine relationship with a supernatural being one on one for over 3500 years. We Jews are here on earth for a reason. Why do you need to denigrate Judaism to validate Christianity?
It is not up to you to Judge or even contemplate my relationship with the divine, or that of any Jews, including our holy sages. We have our path you have yours. We Jews receive divine guidance from above, just like Christians and Muslims do.
According to Romans 2:29, aren’t you and other Christians the true Jews now?
Gilad your best analysis yet. Fantastic because it parallels what is happening today and in the past. It doesn’t matter to the Jews because their arrogance and destructiveness against society is endless. They have been thrown out of at least 100 nations, provinces, states or areas of the world and to no avail do the same thing over and over.
They in a way are suicidal because what is happening today could collapse the entire world yet it doesn’t matter to them. Only their power to control everyone and everything matters. Ashkenazi Jews have extreme rates of mental disorders (according to their own studies approaching 30 to 40 % compared to the average population) most likely from massive endogamy and assortative mating. Most are related with a realm of their 5th cousins. I have often wondered if this plays a role in such behaviors or is it just that want the power no matter what.
It is an impossible conversation. The demons rouse our pride. The proof that Orthodoxy is the true religion is that it is exclusive. I consider certain Christian heresies to be almost as bad as Talmudism. If you want moralisis, be well. But if you read Toldot Yeshu, parts of Gemara, Iggeret Teiman of Rambam, other rabbinic texts, qabbalah, etc., you can come to only one conclusion. The Christians, orthodox and heterodox, are too afraid to speak the truth today. But honestly, I will tell you, Rambam did more to make a Christian than Eusebius or the Cappadocian fathers. The hatred of Yeshu/ yoshkele in your texts is so insane, it made me quote Hamlet: “Methinks the lady doth protest too much.” And then you read the Book of Daniel, especially chapters 7,9 and 11, and you wonder: really??? Really?? And then I met Jewish converts to Orthodoxy who convinced me even more. Why did the rabbis ban reading the Book of Daniel??? Adon Atzmon, an answer??? Are you there??? I’m telling you Ms. Taubman, reading Talmudic and Islamic texts convinced me of the truth of Orthodoxy.
Sanhedrin 97b
The school of Eliyahu taught: Six thousand years is the duration of the world. Two thousand of the six thousand years are characterized by chaos; two thousand years are characterized by Torah, from the era of the Patriarchs until the end of the mishnaic period; and two thousand years are the period of the coming of the Messiah.
‘… But the truth is the truth. We have two competing religions that are diametrically opposed to each other. It is a war, for one negates the other in order to survive (although I think that speaks more about Christianity then Judaism in terms of being accepting of other faiths)…’
Given your other statements, the manifest hypocrisy of that is staggering. Come on, Fran, fess up: ‘you’ are somebody’s black propaganda project. No actual protagonist of Judaism could make the statements you make.
Honestly Colin,
I do not know WTF you are talking about. I have been the same thru out my time here on UR. I speak what I know. What is hypocritical. That post about Judaism and Christianity is the truth. You either do not understand the subject or you are just plain clueless.
You are making a bigger deal out of this conflict then is necessary. You are as insane about your view being the only view as talmudic Jews were about their Yeshu text. We are all wired with different DNA to receive different signals that tell us different things. The Jews that do not accept Jesus are wired with ONE, one is the word that reverberates in us. Oneness. Oneness is essential to our cosmic well being it is the bedrock of our sanity. When you start getting into twos and threes we need to ignite a fire to hurl that out of our of our universe. The fear of the two and three was so overwhelming to Jews during the early conversion period of Christianity that yes it is true we became insane and our text show that. For two and three are a death nail to one and oneness. The oneness is what makes our magic, without it we are like superman minus the cape. Then when you get into virgin births and sons of god, we need to remove ourselves completely from that orbit.
It is just as simple as magnetic pulls on a micro macro level. We are repelled by your savior. You are repelled by our rejection. There is nothing anyone can do. But invective towards one another is such a crashing bore and a waste of time.
I will never understand Jew hatred from a religious person.
I see problems here, Ortho. First, convert to Orthodoxy? You mean become an Orthodox Jew? You might have advised him to convert to Christianity, but instead you went sectarian.
Second, you are the kind that won’t allow Jews to escape from the evil that is Judaism. If one converts the Christianity you continue to shout that he is a Jew. Or even if his parents converted. To you, Karl Marx was a Jew, right? Karl Popper was a Jew, right?
Thirdly, though I too would wish for them escape from the prison that is Judaism, we are better served by authors who nominally remain Jews. To take a fair-minded approach we need to rely on truthful Jewish authors to tell us about the Jews. If the book reviewed by Ron Unz in American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion had not been written by a Jew it would have been worthless, an attack on the Jews merely. Likewise The Invention of the Jewish People, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, Galilee Flowers, The Wandering Who? and many others.
Of course, if they are truthful Jews they are not really Jews, but leave that aside.
Res ipsa loquitur.
How did such a great country allow Israel to become a parasite? I do not care one bit for Bulgaria, Tonga, Indonesia, Angola, or Ecuador. I certainly can think of no reason why the U.S. should send billions of dollars per year to any one of them. Why this one country in the eastern Med, Israel, should get money and special treatment from us is a complete mystery to me. As for being concerned for its security? Never.
Jesus is not a demigod. He is fully Divine and fully human.
There is only one true god. All others are fake, pagan and false idols. There is only the Oneness of god. That is why you resort to your cartoons and meme, which you repeat over and over. To hide your fear that deep down inside you know that Jesus is not the fufulment of the old testament prophecy. He is a demi god of a new faith a pagan faith Christianity. Jesus was made part of a Roman pagan god system, where the gods have children like Apollo and Zeus. The trinity is a pagan god system. Jesus’s mother could not have been a virgin in the Jewish faith. We do not believe in birthing of gods by humans, this is outside the realm of Jewish supernatural law. We are common people that are taught to speak to god directly not thru a demi god.
Posting your memes and cartoons does not change the Jewish scripture.. Here o Israel the lord is god the lord is ONE. One One Nothing you can do can change that. Christianity is a religion apart from Judaism not a continuum. We continue as Jews practicing Judaism outside of Christian dogma. We are two different peoples. We are not under your jurisdiction to be judged. We are here and have always been here.
Post the meme of the hook nose Jew Al, maybe that will make all your fear of being a pagan go away. Show a hook nose Jew. Your post are so comical.
‘… To hide your fear that deep down inside you know that Jesus is not the fufulment of the old testament prophecy…’
I very much doubt that Al experiences such a fear. For one, it presupposes the primacy of Old Testament prophecy — which would only make sense from a non-Christian perspective. The center of Christian faith is Jesus; everything follows from that, not the other way around.
As I say, Fran, you’re an idiot. It’s really amazing. Who’d a thought a Jew could be so dumb?
Poor Fran. You cannot even recognize a lavish compliment when you get it….
If God really existed why would he choose to favour one tribe/people over others? Why didn’t he choose Jews for disfavour instead? Why doesn’t God simply amuse himself with sadistic acts? He’s got all of eternity and can do whatever he pleases (according to his worshippers).
You are here for a reason
To kill steal plunder and create chaos and suffering
She really is dumb, this Tubwoman. Now we have a new strident one. This Ortho meathead!
Ace – I believe I can solve the mystery for you about the USA taxpayer largesse that goes to Israel.
Two things, it is my understanding that a large portion of it does not simply go into their treasury to spend as they wish but, rather, it’s contracturally obligated to be spent on American products. Like aerospace, military armaments and numerous other things. So, yes, it’s to their benefit but much of it is spent on American products.
The other thing is: what do you think Epstein and Maxwell were doing all those years? It wasn’t primarily about kiddie sex, blood drinking and other horrendous things. Those activities served their blackmail operation of high level political and business types. I simply can’t imagine the amount of compromising material they have on those who have major influence. And although I have no info about it, I imagine something similar was (still is?) taking place in metro Wash DC.
Bottomline: Israel has many power brokers utterly by the balls.
And notice that Atzmon mentions Theodor Herzl.
recommended:
When did “Final Solution” become ‘extermination’?: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=13087
War-time German documents & writings mentioning the “Final Solution”: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=12296
Six periods of Jewish Globalism.
1 Dream about Jewish state
2 Create condition for establishment of Jewish state
3 Creation of Jewish state.
4 Protection of Jewish state.
5 Create condition of invulnerability of Jewish state.
6 Create condition for perpetual expansion of Jewish state.
What we are experiencing now is the sixth period.
Trouble here is that there is no 7th period.
But there is the seventh sign.
No because the covenant with Abraham was to create a nation of actual people, who lived in history, that would be the progenitors of Christ, who ended the old Law and reconciled everyone with God through his sacrifice on Earth as a human being who came from a particular time and place like everyone else.
If you believe that Christ was born, lived, and died in the way that the story says happened, then the nation that was promised to Abraham fulfilled it’s historic purpose and no longer exists. The reason we still have Jews today is that a lot of them did not think that Jesus was Christ the Messiah at the time so they don’t think the covenant has been fulfilled yet.
Anyway that’s how I learned it when I was growing up as a kid who went to a Fundamentalist Christian church.
Thanks, very apt comparison for today as well.
‘… I guess that I took the Zionist dream very seriously, I vowed to become a nice, ethical human being. By the time my project was more or less accomplished, I gathered that I, as a nice adult, was basically an ordinary goy like all other goyim, I was a Jew no more…’
There’s another way of looking at this. It’s a fairly common complaint that Jews take a critical, corrosive stance towards the larger culture in which they find themselves, almost compulsively demanding that it change; Jews were and are prominent in promoting racial equality, unrestricted immigration, and radically altered sexual mores. If America was a nation of vegetarians, they’d probably find themselves extolling the virtues of meat in the diet.
Whatever the dominant paradigm, they compulsively seek to undermine it. At this point, allow me to observe that I tend to do this myself; given an existing arrangement, I almost instinctively find fault with it. Set the table, and I have to bite my tongue; there is something I would change about it. I’m not blaming Jews for anything that I don’t do too.
Perhaps Gilad’s rejection of Jewishness is itself very Jewish. It’s just that he came from a society that was dominated by Jews themselves — so of course what he rejected was Jewishness. Had he been raised in a gentile society, he might be making a name for himself as promoting ideas antagonistic to that order — and perhaps continuing to be content to be a Jew.
In any case, I’m very pleased with the idea that our arch-fiend anti-Jew could be that way just out of sheer Jewishness.
“One possible answer is collective ignorance. It is reasonable to assume that many Jews do not know or understand their own history and instead concentrate, if at all, on Jewish suffering (the holocaust, the inquisition, rise in Antisemitism, pogroms, etc.) rather than attempting to grasp the chain of events that led to such unfortunate consequences. ”
Mind you, we have the Western world in a way admitting its faults in relation to colonism, slavery, racism, etc. And the Zionists are eager to rub it into the Western Goy’s face constantly, daily through whatever possible channel, and whatever Goy puppets they can influence, until the point of obsession… The capacity of self-reflection, and the self-criticism which comes along with admitting faults also makes one vulnerable for exploitation you know. This makes one vulnerable in relation to those who are without scruples, to shrewdly exploit it.
So, of not knowing of possible Jew wrongdoings it is ‘reasonable to assume’ that it is a matter of just unintended ignorance.. And then, this of a people, of whom the very well known story goes that they took land from another people, chasing the occupants away, slaughtering them, already three-thousand+ years ago. Even when this is not a historical fact, just the narrative of stealing land and chasing away those who lived there, it being legitimized, no eyebrow raised, no questions asked, signifies something. And then a three-thousand+ years later they pull of the same trick, stealing land and slaughtering those who live there.. All legitimized because they are innocent victims.
Lets look at the Noahide laws of such innocent victims, they command not to steal, not to commit murder, not to commit adultery, not to eat flesh from a living animal. And in general, there is the command that there should be law (courts of justice).
Now, whether the narrative is true does not matter. If they believe it is true, it is enough. So, what kind of people need such laws? it seems to me reasonable to assume that those kind of people need law who do not have law, and they need the kind of laws in relation to the things they practice..
Thus, ‘reasonable to assume’, the first simple of hypothesis based upon the narratives of their own religion would be to assume that they where at that time murderers and that they where lawless.
Then, it is said that the Jews have the task of distributing those laws to the rest of humanity, the basic ones. This then means that the whole of human society, globally, did not have these laws.., also engaging in these practices without any objection or idea that such things are wrong, so all people on earth where without any societal ethical and moral code at that time… Sure..
Perhaps the laws where given to them not by ‘god’, but by a community who already had law at that time. Remember, they could build pyramids already before the time of Noahide law, which require to be at least a bit beyond a lawless society, at least for that society to keep check on wildgrowth of such things severely… And perhaps they where without their own land because they where nomadic murderers and thieves, such people existed in these days. Perhaps also they where ‘enslaved’ because if you as a society have nomadic murderers and thieves running around on your land, you have to do something, and to discipline them with law by temporary enslavement is more humane than to kill them.
Perhaps then, when they acquired some culture from greater culture existing at that time, they formed the first self gloryfying piece of propaganda, being the chosen people..
People who argue that this can be ‘reasonably assumed’ should for the fun of it be prosecuted for anti-semitism, if we may assume that underestimating the Jew’s intelligence to form propagandic narratives at the glory of themselves and the expense of all others is a gross offence, as they are masters of self glorifying propaganda.
With propaganda you can throw dust in anyone eyes, so that people reasonably assume ignorance, and you throw dust into your own eyes, so that you collectively start believing in your own self glorifying fantasies.
Laurent Guyenot reveals:
“In pre-Christian times pagan scholars paid little interest in the Hebrew Bible. Some Jewish writers…had tried to bluff the Greeks on the antiquity of the Torah…claiming that Homer had been inspired by Moses… [Ha Ha]
“Thanks to Christianity, the Jewish Tanakh was elevated to the status of authoritative history, and Jewish authors such a Josephus and Philo gained undeserved reputation– while being ignored by rabbinic Judaism. Christian academics uncritically tuned to rigged history of the Jews. While Herodotus crosses Syria-Palestine during 450 BC without hearing about Judeans or Israelites, Christian historians then decided that Jerusalem was the center of the world, and accepted as fact the totally fictictious empire of Solomon.” [Again Ha ha ha.]
– Laurent Guyenot. Our God is your God too, But He has Chosen Us. Essays on Jewish Power. 2020
p.s. I did not know there were just two competing religions in the world, and that there is “a war” between Jews against non-Jews. Most Christians are quite unaware of this mindset. But it makes sense as these ethnic supremacist will have no tolerance for the universalist message of Christianity. SO I will take your word on it. Thx for the confession.
The Jews never admit their role in Bolshevism and the slaughter of 66 Million Russians as they toppled that country and systematically plundered it. They never admit their role in the brutal bestial Cheka ranks, torturing and slaughtering millions. They never admit their role in the slaughter of the Russian Royal Family. All of this was being watched by Germany. The whole European stage was terrified of the Red Scare emanating from Russia. The Jews never mention their role in lying to and manipulating the US into the second World War. Millions of Americans died fighting over nothing. Brianwashed by Jewish Propaganda. The Jews never admit that their Holocaust Swindle is a gigantic LIE. These are the reasons the next Pogrom will take place. The Jews will be hated throughout eternity when the Holocaust is revealed to be a hoax. This is the sole reason for billions of dollars being pumped into American politics ….in an effort to pass hate speech laws…silencing forever Historical Revisionist discoveries of the TRUTH.
Look into the Scofield Bible Addendum. Look into how Israel pays tribute to American Evangelical movements espousing Christian Zionism. There are some 30 million Christian Zionist in America. The Jews subverted Christianity with the publication and dissemination of the Scofield Bible Addendum. The other side of the equation is AIPAC and all the other 30 or so organizations lobbying for the protection and funding of Israel.
May I suggest that this tribal precept is called “judaism”.
It appears the goyim also do not like too much to remain proletarian. But most of proletarians goyim have some moral grounds that limit their development.
“is the pressure of an external enemy to reinforce in-group unity. Once Carthage was destroyed, the Roman Republic slowly fissured socially until the fissures became canyons, after which civil war ensued and republic was succeeded by imperium. ”
I don’t disagree with the uses of external enemies to reinforce “in-group unity”. However, it can be easily exaggerated. The “fissures” post Carthage, in 146 BC were caused by numerous issues, the lack of Carthage as an “enemy” being the least of those causes. Especially given that Rome never lacked for “enemies”…
Thank you a nice article. Well said. It is also a very accurate reflection on the reality. Jews will always remain different. In some ways, the worst fate that they can suffer is to live in a place (Israel) without goyim.
I am in contact with a Russian lady near Vladivostok. I tried to explain to her what was going on in the USA. I said that white people are not really racist. They just don’t want to live near blacks. They know that a neighbourhood with blacks will soon have a much higher rate of crime and delinquency. It was common sense to move away from blacks. She immediately replied that in her area it is common sense not to live in certain areas because there were gypsies.
The gypsies have been in Europe for at least as long as the Jews – and no one has managed to alter them in any way.
Theorod Herzl for all his pros and cons was a great man for the average Jew. Unfortunately he was the leader of the Jews, that was his misfortune. His own people ate him up. Those shameless scumbags put up his pictures all over Israel.
From Douglas Reed’s “Controversies of Zion”,
https://ia800408.us.archive.org/26/items/DouglasReedTheControversyOfZion/Douglas%20Reed%20-%20The%20Controversy%20of%20Zion.pdf
page 149 in the above
“In 1903 he had astonishing experiences, resembling those of Sabbatai Zevi in 1666. He went to Russia and on his progress through Jewish cities was the object of Messianic ovations from the unenlightened masses. On this occasion he sought to persuade de Russia to bring pressure on the Sultan, in the matter of his proposal for a chartered company in Palestine. He made some impression on the Russian Minister of the Interior, von Plehve, to whom he said that he spoke for “all the Jews of Russia”.
If he believed that he was soon undeceived. He did something that shows him either to have been
recklessly brave or else quite unaware of what truly went on around him (this happens sometimes with such men). Presumably in order to strengthen his case with von Plehve, with whom he must have used the “Zionism [206] or revolution” argument, he urged the Jews in Russia to abstain from revolutionary activities and discussed their “emancipation” with the Russian authorities!
Thus he wrote his own political death warrant, and indeed he soon died. To the Talmudic elders this was heresy; he had entered the forbidden room. They had been working to prevent Jewish emancipation in Russia, because they saw in it the loss of their power over Jewry. If his negotiations with the Russian Government succeeded, pacification in Russia would follow, and that would mean the end of the propagandist legend of “Jewish persecution” in Russia.
When he returned to address the Sixth Congress of his World Zionist Organization his fate rose to
meet him in the form of a compact mass of Russian Jews no longer merely “humiliating” to him, but menacing. At this moment of his fiasco he thought he had the ace of trumps in his pocket and he produced it. As a result of those interviews in London and of the “irresistible pressure” which supported him, the British Government had offered Dr. Herzl of the Vienna Neue Freie Presse a territory in Africa, Uganda!
If history records a stranger thing, I have not discovered it. Yet the trump card proved to be a deuce. 295 delegates voted to accept the offer, but 175 rejected it; clearly Dr. Herzl did not speak for “all Jews”. The great majority of the 175 Noes came from the Jews of Russia. The huddled Jewish throngs there had hailed Herzl as the Messiah; these 175 emissaries of the Eastern rabbinate imprecated him, for Uganda meant the ruin of their plan. They cast themselves on the floor in the traditional attitude of mourning for the dead or for the destruction of the temple. One of them, a woman, called the world-famous Dr. Herzl “a traitor” and when he was gone tore down the map of Uganda from behind the speakers’ dais.”
…to be continued……
……Continued from above
“If what he said and wrote was fully candid, Dr. Herzl never understood why the Jewish emissaries from Russia refused to consider any other place than Palestine, and if that is so he must have been most guileless. He had built up his entire movement on the claim that “a place of refuge” was directly needed for “persecuted Jews”, and these were the Jews of Russia; Jews were fully emancipated elsewhere. If that was true, then any good place would do, and he had now procured one for them; moreover, if any of them preferred to stay in Russia, and his negotiations with the Russian Government succeeded, they could have all they wanted in Russia too!
From the point of view of the Talmudic rabbinate in Russia the matter was entirely different. They, too, had built up the legend of “persecution in Russia”, while they worked against emancipation there, but this was for the purpose of fulfilling the ancient Law, which meant possession of Palestine and all subsequent things that the Law ordained. Acceptance of Uganda would have meant Doomsday for Talmudic Judaism.
Dr. Weizmann describes Dr. Herzl’s final humiliation. After the vote Herzl [207] went to see the Jews from Russia, who had turned their backs on him and walked out, in their committee room. “He came in, looking haggard and exhausted. He was received in dead silence. Nobody rose from his seat to greet him, nobody applauded him when he ended. . . It was probably the first time that Herzl was thus received at any Zionist gathering: he, the idol of all Zionists”.
It was also the last time. Within the year Dr. Herzl was dead, at the age of forty-four. No conclusion can be offered about his death. Judaist writers refer to it in cryptic terms. The Jewish Encyclopaedia says it was the result of what he endured and other authorities make similarly obscure, though significant, allusions. Those who during the centuries have been the object of anathema or excommunication by the ruling sect often have died soon and wretchedly. The student comes to feel that in this matter he approaches mysterious things, closed to all ordinary research.”
…snip…
“After Dr. Herzl died Dr. Chaim Weizmann, the later Zionist leader, led the attack on the Uganda offer and at the Seventh Congress, of 1905, the acceptance, at his instigation, was revoked. From that moment Zionism was the instrument of the Talmudic rabbinate in the East.
The story of the Uganda offer and its scornful rejection shows the indifference of the ruling sect to the welfare and the wishes of the Jewish masses, for whom they pretended to speak; indeed, when the matter is carefully considered “hostility” suggests itself as a truer word than “indifference”. This is seen by examining, in turn, the feeling expressed towards the offer by the three main [208] groups of Jews: those of the West, those of Russia, and (a section of Jewry never even mentioned in all these loud exchanges) the Jews already in Palestine.
The Jews of the West at that time were strongly opposed to Zionism as such, whether it led to Uganda, Palestine or anywhere else; they just wanted to stay where they were. The Jews of Russia were depicted as needing simply “a place of refuge” from “persecution”, and if that was true, Uganda might have appealed to them;’
Learn to write comments on this site, Orthodots the Dotty. I am guessing not all of the diabolical fiendishness and nuttiness you write is yours. that you are quoting others sometimes. Learn to use the Blockquote button.
And understand that though you may be making these comments from your hermit’s cell they may potentially be seen right across the spheroidal planet. Don’t just throw around nasty labels and expect to be understood. If by Neo-Gnostics you mean the Latin Church with all its inventions, or the separate Western Church that is Bible-based rather than Church-Fathers-based like yours, say so. If some actual Gnosticism, make clear what exactly.
Or wait till you grow up. If you are just a little boy playing, go and play somewhere else.
What makes you think he can do that? Do you actually believe that conversion is in OUR HANDS? LOL You’re obviously ignorant when it comes to the Holy Scriptures – like 99% of Jews.
Oy Vey, I say,
not only do I feel bad for Mr. Herzl for going through all this… I feel bad for their tribal god YAHWEH!! Oy Vey what a people to choose as his chosen!!! Whata mistake he made, to haunt him for thousands of years. What thankless, ungrateful people he has chosen!! Even our Hindu Gods have it easier (but not by much).
Imagine him, listening to all those Jews complaining and kvetching and kvetching and kvetching. Poor ol YAHWEH, what an existence? No holiday but listen to all that kvetching and mourning all day from millions of greasy Jews for thousands of years. Even he dreams of some holiday near the beach with some nice agreeable goyims for a change.
Tell me what you know about the word ‘Elohim’? You’ll only need the back of a postage stamp. ROTFL!
So you want him to jump out of the frying pan into the fire?
But the monotheism of Judaism is not founded on Oneness, it is founded on exclusion. The only God of the Jews is Yahweh and the Jewish scriptures make it abundantly clear that he is not omnipotent, omniscient, or omnipresent. That these universal virtues were appended to Yahweh in the common era by Christians and Jews alike does not change the fact that Yahweh began his career as a petty, racist, male chauvinist, materialist, jealous and greedy murderer, whose idea of justice typically involves genital mutilation. He is the absolute disgrace of monotheism, proof that believing in “one God” is meaningless if you have no understanding of what God is. Without also admitting of pantheism, monotheism is irrelevant.
Jesus Christ may be a paganized Jewish savior, and he may have an important lesson for the Jews, but there is no evidence of his historical existence and to insist that Jews heed the teachings of Christ is ludicrous. Both Judaism and Christianity justify themselves by spoofing history. Better to discount them both, especially since they have the strange capacity of aligning with each other’s objectives, justifying things like Armageddon. Christianity enshrines the Torah alongside the crucified god-man. Humanity needs neither of these to know God.
The US loves Israel because:
1. Shared history–the Jews practically emptied Palestine of Palestinians, the US genocided its native peoples and took over the land, and Australia did the same to the aborigine people. See a pattern here…?
2. Jews largely control the US, and the US likes to control planet earth.
3. Jews are the Chosen and Americans are the Exceptional.
It comes down to shared “values.”
He cannot he fully divine and fully human at the same time. It’s not logical/rational. Jesus was a great prophet who never claimed godhood, or said pray to me. His disciples called him master or rabbi–not Lord or God. Jesus was a spirit from God and a word from God, so he spoke in the name of God, but not as God.
“I do not believe that Judaism is evil.”
There is no document on earth more egregiously evil, racist, hate-filled and anti-human than your Talmud.
Regardless of whatever one’s faith, the good people are those who love God, keep to the straight and narrow, and see the sacredness in all creation. Humans are one although we worship God in different ways. Peace, Shalom, Shanti, Salaam.
Ortho, might I trouble you for some links to the texts you’ve mentioned (if available)? I’d like to check them out. (I’m also Orthodox, btw.) Much appreciated.
“Christian Zionism” is quite definitely the most insidious heresy (not to mention the most successful) in the history of Christianity. I’m happy that the Russian Orthodox Church, at least, has maintained the clarity of vision and the ability to discern necessary to avoid it. It’s almost completely destroyed Protestantism in the Deep South, where you have even the Southern Baptists supporting the destruction of Confederate monuments (egged on by the SPLC) and pleading eternal fealty to Israel.
That said, I think the younger folks are beginning to wake up to it.
There always is.
Not quite. It’s not that they expend great effort simply to bring down the prevailing paradigm without consideration for their overriding question: is it good for Jews?
For example, had the dominant paradigm in Western societies been a progressive one, where everyone was tolerant of out-groups, Jewish Supremacist Organizations would never have worked assiduously to undermine this order to bring in the exact opposite, a society where people honoured the sacred traditions of love of family, church, and country.
JSOs worked tirelessly to bring down the natural order and replace it with one in which they feel safe and secure.
So, answering the question “what’s good for the Jews” best explains why JSOs worked hard to promote mass immigration (to fragment society such that there is no longer one dominant ethnic group) and to inject the cultural Marxist poison in our bloodstream (to transform a people who honoured their traditions to one that tolerated all out-groups by being terrified by being labeled a racist), not some innate desire to tear down the prevailing paradigm and replace it with Zone that is its exact opposite.
That is right, if after living in Europe for so many years the Jews and Gypsies could not be assimilated (and not because of YT racism but Jew/Gypsy racism), there is no chance in hell this assimilation will work with blacks, South Asians, Middle Easterners etc… Not gonna happen. No chance.
Frannie, welcome back! Wondered where you’d been – I thought maybe the JIDF had rotated you to a different sector of the online front, eg Instapundit or Breitbart or one of the other neocon sites where an increasing number of people who notice are increasingly questioning the post-WW2 narrative.
By the way, did you know that merely saying Soros out loud is evidence of “anti-semitism”? Oy vey! Crazy times.
“Goyim are needed. Why? Because Jewishness is basically different manifestations of choseness, and choseness cannot operate in a vacuum for the same reason that progressives need ‘reactionaries,’ and supremacists need people to look down upon…”
Everyone respects and admires a person or people who are capable of standing on their own two feet. Both Universalism and exclusiveness fail because they uncenter the person or people. Universalism puts the center out there, somewhere nebulous and undefined. Exclusiveness fails because the center of gravity falls midway between the excluder and the excluded, as you have pointed out.
To be self=possessed is not the same as being narrowly self centered. A self possessed person or state always implicitly recognizes that they have the right to exist, the same as everyone else. They need no justification or apologies. They act in their own self interest without feeling the need to explain or justify since it is understood that every entity has the right to exist.
White’s right to exist is what is under attack today by “people of color”, (as though that were one entity). Jews lead the charge or rather, pull the strings, finance the foot soldiers, provide the impetus, brains, whatever. The point is to deflect and direct the always-present, latent anger of the underclass towards gentiles and away from powerful Jews.
Voluntarily unchosen more likely…
Ben Gurion’s folksy portrayal of Jewish-goy conflict describes only a small section of a single surface of Jewish violence toward goys. As Atzmon reasons forward in time from the past, we can reason backward in time from the present and know that Jews then, as now, also used poison and other stealth weapons to attack their neighbors, including even young children because one day they “might become a threat as adults.”
UR and TOO provide very good essays on intellectual history and theory, but sadly always leave out the dirty shit that happens to children and humble people. This is understandable because the maimed and dead have almost no voice. Understanding intellectual history requires abstract imagination; that skill plus ruthless street-smarts and grim realism will open the dungeon door to an even deeper level of our shared stinking realities.
Mountebank’s Monster and His Mom: https://scarsvale.net/
Jews need to be hated to maintain the cult. Chosen status can only go so far. There must be be perceived envy for their chosen status. So hateful things must be done make hate. I will credit them for going a little stealth this time by using BLM and Antifa for their objectives. It must be frustrating the “right” hasn’t responded despite the best efforts of their approved goy handlers.
“But the truth is the truth. We have two competing religions that are diametrically opposed to each other. It is a war, for one negates the other in order to survive.”
I appreciate your honesty here. It probably takes a lot of a courage for an American Jew and an ardent Zionist to admit that Judeo Christianity is one big nonsense and that Judaism and Christianity are, practically, at a state of a war.
The truth of the matter is that Judaism as we know it is hardly a religion as it isn’t really a belief system. It is a racially oriented tribal operational mode. In Judaism belief is a “Mitzvah” as opposed to a ‘voluntary act.’ No one brings this to light better then Maimonides. According to Maimonides, , Sefer HaMitzvot, “Believing in God as the Originator of the universe” is the first of the 613 mitzvot of the Torah.
Now a question to you, how can you call a precept a belief system if the belief itself is a commandment as opposed to a willful act?
she is only here when i am here 🙂
We also have to get away from the “judeo-Christian” mindset, as well…
Using the “Old Testament” for “laws” is wrong. Yes, the Ten Commandments are a good guide which proscribes certain behaviors, but the rest of mosaic law relies on a vindictive, vengeful “god” to exact “punishment” on “his people”.
That my work fine for jews, as they have their evil “talmud” to rely on, but “for the rest of us”, it won’t wash.
Judaism is an insular belief system that shuns outsiders, prohibits proselytization, and promotes a form of supremacy, relegating all gentiles (non-jews) to the status of livestock-subhumans with souls, only to be used for the advancement and benefit of jews. In fact, slavery (of goyim) is still condoned and encouraged in the jewish Talmud. In addition, the jewish Talmud condones pedophilia, allowing lecherous old jews to rape children as long as they are “three years and a day” of age.
The barbaric practice of circumcision (male genital mutilation) is also suspect. the mohel fellating the infant after the “deed is done” passing on who knows what STDs to the infamt. Sick…
In fact, every jewish “holiday” (holy day) is based on the celebration of genocide and destruction of gentiles.
Our present troubles are a result of a jewish cabal taking over political decisions in our nominally “multicultural” country.
Tying Judaism to Christianity was a clever trick used by the jews to “cement” their claim to the “land of Israel” and of the covenant, to which I reply, “God is not a real estate agent”.
Jews rejected the covenant when they murdered Jesus Christ. Their covenant with God was then “null and void”.
It is the flawed Schofield translation of the Bible that elevated jews to the status of Christianity’s “elder brothers”, which was then reinforced by the Catholic (flawed) “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” in the 1960s.
I cringe when I hear well-meaning people talk about out judeo-Christian heritage.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The only common thread between Christianity and judaism may be the Ten Commandments, nothing more.
The god of judaism is a vengeful god, totally unlike the merciful and welcoming God of Christianity.
Christianity welcomes ALL, regardless of nationality or social status, not true of judaism.
Jews DID murder Jesus Christ and TOOK FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR DOING SO.
Sad to say, even the present-day (post-Vatican II ecumenical council) Catholic church has bought into absolving the jews for Jesus Christ’s murder.
As always is the case, even today, the jews got others, the Romans to do their dirty work for them, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
How can Christians have the same values as the Jews; the very people who denounced and betrayed the founder of Christianity, Jesus Christ, and call for his execution (by others, of course, that is the Jewish way).
It makes absolutely no sense at all.
Jews have no respect for Christianity, for Jesus Christ or Mary, his mother, who are both honored as Prophets in Islam, but instead, Jews spit on hearing their names and do the same while passing a Christian of any kind or a Christian Church in Israel. They have no respect for Christians or any other religion.
It is time the Jewish lobbies and the American Government leaders as well as the evangelical Christian leaders who mislead the poor American young into joining the military and believing that they are doing something for God and Christianity by fighting Israel’s wars were named, shamed and arrested and tried for treason.
In a perverse sort of way, israel’s favorite “war song” is “Onward Christian Soldiers”…
There…I’ve said it…
Your statement: The other thing is: what do you think Epstein and Maxwell were doing all those years? It wasn’t primarily about kiddie sex, blood drinking and other horrendous things. Those activities served their blackmail operation of high level political and business types. I simply can’t imagine the amount of compromising material they have on those who have major influence. And although I have no info about it, I imagine something similar was (still is?) taking place in metro Wash DC.
is absolutely correct.
The way out of this mess is for the non-jewish powers-that-be to offer a “get out of jail free” card to the politicians, movers and shakers, and anyone else who has been compromised (blackmailed) by the jewish mafia. This would be accomplished by agreeing to acknowledge one’s (mis)behavior and naming names. Although uncomfortable, to say the least, this could go a long way in negating the power of the jewish mafia.
This would put the present-day jewish mafia on the run. They would scurry like rats to israel in order to avoid prosecution.
One can only hope…
Since you’re from India, how are the Mongoloid NE Indians treated by the rest of India? And how do Indians feel about Mongoloid peoples in general?
“In his conclusive work on the Holocaust…”
Saggy, I couldn’t agree more. A psyop to end ALL psyops, I was interested in learning more about jewish perfidy, until I came to this sentence. From there on out, why bother?
Yes, Unz is himself ‘of the Tribe,’ but he does write more honestly than many. This, however, is the most sacred… of sacred cows. And therefore, must obligatorily be mentioned. Sad. It mars an otherwise credible account of REAL history.
“Theology—not philosophy, literature, geography, economics, politics, law, art, music, or science—was and is the mainspring of our culture and history. – http://www.anthonyflood.com/farrellghdprolegomena.htm
The people should be led, not followed, as God has ordained… Those who say, ‘The voice of the people is the voice of God,’ are not to be listened to, for the unruliness of the mob is always close to madness. – Deacon Alcuin of York to Charlemagne
NE Indians face a lot of racism from the rest of Indians. But lately there has been a movement among educated westernized Indians against this racism. To be honest many do not consider them Indians they are called chinki and even Chinese or Nepali. Mainlander men try to prey on their women. However I know of cases where Mongoloid men dating Caucasoid Australoid women (not very common in the past) would face disapproval from mainlander guys.
Mongoloids are called chinkis or chapte (flat faced) and people make fun of Mongoloids. Opinion of Mongoloids vary, some consider Mongoloids dumb and wierd, some have a lot of respect for Mongoloids especially the Japanese because of technology. Some (few among the westernised elites) love East Asian culture. There is a lot of respect for Japan though. Sometimes we see a mix of Superiority and inferiority complex feelings, like with Whites.
Recently many westernised Indians are into K-pop and K serials. There are many videos with Hindi songs and Korean serial videos and many comment that the couples are cute. I think with more exposure, people are showing more positive view of Mongoloids.
Like these
But recently on apps like Tiktok and the like, (before Tiktok was banned by the Indian Govt) was on, I saw something strange. Most of the folks on Tiktok are rural Indians who are nrew to technology and the outside world. When an attractive East Asian girl’s video would come, many guys would comment how beautiful East Asian girls are. Similarly of a handsome East Asian man would come up in, girls would comment on their handsomeness.
So it is really mixed.
Dear Real World. Jewish propagandists are always pointing how beneficial Israel is to America, and how they sacrifice themselves for America. You are right that Israel has America by the balls. But, more important it has America by the mind, by putting in false and harmful ideas instead of healthy ones. It if were a beneficial relationship, America would not be sent by Israel, which as you say, has America by the balls, to destroy other countries and millions of lives, American and foreign. Does that help to clarify your confusion?
Apparently there are many case of Thai videos overlaid with Hindi songs as well recently, but it originally started with Korean videos. The video I posted is a Thai serial with Hindi music.
Besides, I want to add, Chinese/ Korean movies with Hindi dubbing is very popular now a days in India. Also Jackie Chen is very very popular in India as well as Bruce Lee. It seems Indian actor Aamir Khan and his movies are very popular in China.
Fran, your idol denies you any self knowledge, and any spirituality. You know only the material world and you know perfectly well that when you die you will be a decomposed piece of meat.
As Dershbagowitz stated in his remarks during Trump’s Hanukkah Reception at the White (for how much longer?) House, in which he unveiled his antisemitism EO:
A 2,000-year battle, indeed!
Having been expelled 108 times before from various European nations, this pattern kind of reminds me of the Looney Tunes cartoon, starring Wile E. Coyote (as Jewish Supremacist Organizations) and his arch nemesis, the Road Runner (as the dumb goyim).
After every failed attempt at capturing the Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote would receive in the mail from Acme Inc. another contraption to help get his hands on the ever elusive Road Runner.
It appears we’re at the precipice of 109 and Jewish Supremacist Organizations are going for broke. This time, they have devised a diabolical plan to destroy Edom for good: mass immigration coupled with mass miscegenation. The clock is ticking, but if they don’t get it right this time round, given the severe damage they have inflicted on Western nations, the backlash, in my view, will be unprecedented.
That’s why I keep urging them to SHUT IT DOWN before it’s too late.
“the non-Jewish powers”?
Just being curious,
how much of that is really verifiable / checkable. These are very eye opening lines, just want to make sure its true.
Can you please name some historians books, diaries etc that can support these claims?
The western propaganda world skips many true information, that I am sure.
In germany there is no single word about the Iranisn Chinese Partnership and the refusal to use US-Dollars for international trade.
If the US-Dollar wouldnt be used anymore as world currency the USA are done.
Another thoughtful and informative essay peppered with various insights that provide historical and personal perspectives into account.
For a long time I have thought of this paradox, the Jewish Goyim…something hopefully that might be further explore in future essays…
This offering jog my memory to I remember reading a recollection by Moshe Feldenkrais, famous for his eponymous somatic reeducation practice, but first a noted martial artist, who said that it was the British who taught the Diaspora Jews to hate the native Palestinians…At that point the Jews around him could not fight, but he did devise a very naturalistic self defense approach that was brilliant in simplicity.
Among Jews in America, I remember getting sucker punched in the seventh grade by a rich jewish kid who was being taught by his rich father how to box. An upper cut to the belly, for no reason, other than what I was soon came to regard as a certain phenomena of competitive jealousy that seemed to be a pervasive trait amongst many, not all, jewish kids, who were taught a certain pushy aggressiveness that is sordid and tacky…His dad owned a mens clothing store of a certain tacky cut of suits that were typified by the three piece shlock that Travolta wore in Saturday Night Fever marking a certain tasteless and unclassical pervasion typified by the Mollification of America and other aspects of slum lord ghettofication of the melting pot that sucker punched the entire nation.
Between the two extremes of Israel, as in Jewish people, there is that large middle which is either willfully blind or oblivious at best and until they take the ownership of denying those who, e.g. Rothschild, put them in harm’s way, nothing will change and dark clouds will continue to gather on the horizon.
The ones the Jews claim are so smart and DIVINE that they are called “sages” are too stupid to think their way out of a paper bag. http://judaism.is/hating-the-holy-trinity.html
Herzl’s proclamations about “becoming a people like all other people” living in relative comity with the rest of the world are just so much window dressing, a display intended to persuade gentile potentates that his objectives were in good faith when, in fact, he and other zionists were just implementing long-standing Talmudic imperatives with the intent to displace the indigenous Arabs of Palestine.
Many leading zionists opposed the posthumous publication of Herzl’s diaries, as exposure of his views on compulsory transfer was likely to scandalize them. From Rabbi Dr. Chaim Simons’ A Historical Survey of Proposals to Transfer Arabs from Palestine: 1895 – 1947:
You, Mr. Atzmon, may have actually realized the vision to which Herzl only gave lip-service. In truth, however, zionists have never really been interested in that.
Thanks for being honest. What you told me has made me quite hostile to your people, not you personally, since you seem to be a good person. I’m Mongoloid and I don’t tolerate disrespect and racism from any outsider.
“With soap, baptism is a good thing.” Robert G. Ingersoll
That’s funny. Zionists == “nice, ethical human being”. Praise the Lord!
The ‘reason’ our Dreamy Eyed Zionist forgot to mention in listing the why and how of ADL et al. is:
European Ruling class cum Global Cabal has always used Jews as their Consigliere. (Who were the Popes’ bankers?) And having the construct of ‘The Jewish Question” — initially a plague upon Europe but now apparently a global plague — in the forefront, pro or against, 24/7, no matter where you go, what you read, what you watch, what political opinion you hold, it does not matter: the question must be presented and discussed.
But let’s not discuss the generational families that hire(d) the Jews.
We need a safe space, lol, where we can discuss another topic, any fucking topic frankly, other than this question.
And if you are wondering, dear Wandering Dreamy Eyed Zionist, no I am not ‘anti-semitic’. I am just fucking tired of semites! Am an tired-of-Semites, bored-of-Semites, fedup-with-Semites.
Enough, please, pick another topic, anything!!
AAAAAAAAAAAAA
Jews are doing an excellent work for humanity.
From the times of Babylon to the present USA.
They settle like locust on the most powerful nation of the time and destroy it.
They are doing Gods work.
I do praise them.
I apologize if I offended anyone. Sorry Fran Taubman if I insulted the “Hazal.” I have nothing against you personally. We are talking theology. I have the zealotry of the convert which is a bad thing. I come from a mixed Catholic-Jewish family background and converted to Orthodoxy. They had to re-baptize me because the Orthodox view is that Catholic baptism with mere sprinkling of water on the head is not enough. Full immersion in a baptismal font if necessary. I had a choice to be baptized on the feast day of Saint Vladimir the Great, the Baptizer of Rus. But I chose the next week, the feast of Saint Ezekiel (Navi Yechezkel) because I wanted to emphasize the unity between Old and New Covenant. I understand the critique of Judaism, but as an Orthodox Christian I cannot accept that YHWH was some evil demiurge as Guyenot writes. Gilad, if you are reading, take to Israel Shamir. He must know. There are passages in Talmud that suggest an awareness among the rabbis that “something” was supposed to happen around the time when Maran Yeshua arrived. Particularly tractate Sanhedrin. This is related to the prophecy of the Seventy Weeks in the Book of Daniel. There is a curse in Tractate Sanhedrin against those who “calculate the end” based on Daniel because there was a clear awareness that the messiah was “supposed to come” but then “didn’t.” Sanhedrin 97 I believe. In Iggeret Teiman Rambam alludes to this because he metions that it was an exception that Saadya Gaon “calculated the end” in contravention to the rules. One of my greatest inspirations to convert to Orthodoxy was meeting a Hungarian Jew in Jerusalem who converted to Orthodoxy. I thought, if a Hungarian Jew from a Communist family can convert to Orthodox Christianity, what excuse do I have??? The faith of Orthodoxy is the confession of the saints. There were many Jewish convert in Eastern Europe, Noah Belfer, the rabbi of Kishinev, Jacob Branfman of Minsk, Rabbi Paul Fotiou of Greece. It is only through Christ and Orthodoxy that I came to see God’s love for mankind.
The Orthodox take on Israelite religion is as follows: After the fall, man was abandoned to the demons. Read the Book of Enoch, which survives only in Geez though originally written in Hebrew. Before God’s covenant with Abraham, humans were under the archons, the demons. All civilizations stem from these demonic beings. The “gods” came and thought men to build pyramids, etc. All pagan civilizations had a tradition of human sacrifice. Imhotep, etc. The Slavs, the Celts, the Aztecs, the Indians. The myth of Purusha is a reference to human sacrifice. But then YHWH revealed himself to Abraham. For me the proof that El Israel is the Living God, Elohim Hayyim, is the name. YHWH. I am who I am. He doesn’t have a name. He is beyond names, pure being. The Greeks tried hard to get there, but Platonism ends in pantheism. There were always two strands in Israel. One universal, the other particular and corrupt. Read the oracles of Jeremiah Chapter Two in original Hebrew. Very moving: “Shommu shemayim ‘al zot ve sha’aru harebu moed amar Adonai”
11If a nation hath changed their gods, and indeed they are not gods,: but my people have changed their glory into an idol.
12Be astonished, O ye heavens, at this, and ye gates thereof, be very desolate, saith the Lord.
13For my people have done two evils. They have forsaken me, the fountain of living water, and have digged to themselves cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water.
Running out of space, basically, from our Orthodox perspective, Jesus of Nazareth was the promised savior. He died to to pay God for some imagined debt as the Latin heretics profess, he went to Sheol in order to save the fallen progeny of Adam. This is why in icons of the Resurrection, Christ is portrayed as taking the dead out of the tombs. King David and King Solomon were taken out of Sheol on the resurrection. Christ died and rose from the dead so that all who believe in him can participate in eternal life through theosis. Read Saint Gregory Palamas on this point. So while I can accept the critique of Talmudism, I am insulted when Guyenot attacks YHWH was a false demiurge. The Caananit religion where they burned infants on Moloch’s altars were satanic. This is why God commanded the massacre of the Seven Nations, because the abominations of Ammon were so horrible. God loves us. Torah was the beginning. It ended humankind’s slavery to the fallen angels, the archons or demons described in the Book of Enoch who tempted us to fall. Christ is the accepted promise. Thankfully, many Jews saw this. Gilad, if you are reading, talk to Israel Shamir. I am glad he was baptized. I know many Jews who were baptized in the Orthodox Church and accepted Maran Yeshua. There are even priests. Allaha ’emek as they say in Aramaic. I apologize to those I have offended for zealotry. Bi rabbina Yesua al-Masih, orthodox sinner
Astonishing Biblical
ignorancedeceit that you share with Chabad Fran!
Jesus’ own words: “I and the Father are one.” John 10:30
• referring to the Temple as His: “And he saith to them: It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but you have made it a den of thieves.” Matthew 21:13
• that the Sabbath was His: “For the Son of man is Lord even of the sabbath.” Matthew 12:8
• that He forgave sins: “And behold they brought to him one sick of the palsy lying in a bed. And Jesus, seeing their faith, said to the man sick of the palsy: Be of good heart, son, thy sins are forgiven thee. ” Matthew 9:2
• Jesus told us that only God should be “adored” (worshipped): “Then Jesus saith to him: Begone, Satan: for it is written, The Lord thy God shalt thou adore, and him only shalt thou serve.” Matthew 4:10 and then He accepted that worship of men due only to God: “As he was speaking these things unto them, behold a certain ruler came up, and adored him, saying: Lord, my daughter is even now dead; but come, lay thy hand upon her, and she shall live.” Matthew 9:18-26 and “And behold Jesus met them, saying: All hail. But they came up and took hold of his feet, and adored him. ” Matthew 28:9 and “And seeing him they adored…” Matthew 28:17
corroborated by the testimonies of the Apostles who indeed recognized Him as God:
• “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. …And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we saw his glory, the glory as it were of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” John 1:1-14
• “Going therefore, teach ye all nations; baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.” Matthew 28:19
• “Behold a virgin shall be with child, and bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.” Matthew 1:23
• The testimony of St. John the Baptist: “For this is he that was spoken of by Isaias the prophet, saying: A voice of one crying in the desert, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” Matthew 3:3 is foreshadowed in: The voice of one crying in the desert: Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the wilderness the paths of our God. Isaias 40:3
• etc. http://judaism.is/hating-the-holy-trinity.html
Quote from gemara Tractate Sanhedrin 97b. It’s all there. There was an expectation. Orthodox Christians argue that there is no Judaism without a Levitical priesthood and a temple. Herod destroyed the genealogies. No Jew today can claim that he is a Levite. No Levite, no Temple, no Judaism. There was a temple and sacrificial priesthood from Aaron up until Titus destroyed the temple. Where did the sacrifice go to? The bloodless sacrifice of the Orthodox Church celebrated every Sunday in Divine Liturgy. But Gilad, if you read the prophecy of the Seventy Weeks in the Book of Daniel, you will understand. The Talmudists are locked in an impossible contradiction. This is why pilpul is the only solution, like the Soviet joke about the Train of Socialism that runs out of tracks …
Sanhedrin 97b
The school of Eliyahu taught: Six thousand years is the duration of the world. Two thousand of the six thousand years are characterized by chaos; two thousand years are characterized by Torah, from the era of the Patriarchs until the end of the mishnaic period; and two thousand years are the period of the coming of the Messiah.
That is the course that history was to take, but due to our sins that time frame increased. The Messiah did not come after four thousand years passed, and furthermore, the years that elapsed since then, which were to have been the messianic era, have elapsed.
Not Orthodox (and am strictly non-denominational…Christ, not religion for me), but other than that your comment is outstanding, esp. regarding Talmudic (and Kabbalah-Zohar) Judaism, which is anti-Christ and “inspired” by Satan. But, if I had to choose between Roman Catholicism (been there, done that) and Protestantism (which Christian Zionism has nearly screwed royally here in the US) and Orthodox, I’d likely pick Orthodox…ever hear of Brother Nathanial (Kapner, a former Jew)? But right now for me it’s Christ, not religion. As with Shamir and a few others (One for Israel ministries, Steve and Jana Ben-Nun and other Israeli converts to Christ), I share your hope Gilad accepts Christ as Savior.
Oh lordy lordy Lord. Is this not Auntie Cement Jism?
It might be. It might. Shame.
No, I’m not confused about anything I stated.
I’m open to being provided evidence that my assertions are incorrect. But, confused, I am not.
That:
Last Zionist? What a joke!
You are all nutcases.
http://wlym.com/archive/campaigner/7812.pdf
So, how could Poles be responsible for Oswiecim when they were afraid of transit visitors in a small town. Which one is a lie?
Your own JIDF “minder”! You must be hitting a nerve. Well done.
Love your work (your music too). Be safe.
Thank you. I agree with everything you’ve written. Especially the bits about the Christian Zionists. Disgusting neo cons like Tom Cotton are completely fine with digging up Confederate soldiers from Arlington, but the slightest peep against Israel incites a fury. People like him and Cruz should be put against the wall and shot (in Minecraft).
And this practice is safeguarded by a massive nuclear arsenal and a massive defense budget.
Articles like this reinforce my opinion that Jews should be removed from the planet. Except for my urologist and dentist. (Wry grin)
Ortho, this is fantastic stuff. Keep posting (I’m Russian Orthodox).
I believe that the really evil ones, are the converts to judaizm/talmudism over the centuries. I read Queen Isabela of Spain, and her constant complain was that talmudists were constantly converting their Spaniards servants to talmudism. I met a person from Jerusalaim, in Los Angeles California Eventually he became my best friend. Once, we were walking and some youths, with curly hair hanging on their sides, saw him with me, and started to yell at him, in Hebrew. I asked my friend what was going on, and he told me that the youths were angry for him walking with me, and be my friend. I did not know about Judaism, and its culture back then, so I asked why, and he told me that jews were not supposed to befriend ‘others’ who were not jews. I just wondered. He then said, ‘my family came from Iraq, and we are real hebrews’, and then said, those are used a word that I did not comprehend, meaning, converted many centuries ago, and some cushies. well now I see several pale faces among the talmudists, and understand their non semitic ancestry, and remember the following passage:
Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you traverse the sea and the dry land to make one convert, and whenever it may happen, you make him twofold more a son of Gehenna than yourselves.
thus the converts to talmudism, became way more evil than the proselytizing rabbis
Gilad says “Shalom” means only peace for the Jews and there isn’t really a word for harmony with everyone. He and Adam Green discuss this on Adam’s “Know More News” channel.
This is the root of the problem, Judaism is not universal, but tribal and racist.
“One million Arabs are not worth a Jewish fingernail.” –Rabbi Ya’acov Perin in his eulogy at the funeral of mass murderer Dr. Baruch Goldstein.
True, except racialist Whites are not “supremacists,” that word that is constantly used by the media. Racialist Whites want to be freed from non-White supremacists, who take our land and our money, who attack us in the streets without being stopped, who attack us in the schools, who are given university seats and manager positions at the expense of Whites who studied harder to get better grades.
Oh, we were “supremacists” in the past when one hundred percent of peoples on Earth were supremacists – all would conquer land and take slaves if they could, or at least make the conquered pay tribute. But only Whites ever invented moral arguments against this. In this era, where there will be no new colonies or land conquests except by mass immigration into White countries, Whites are not supremacists. We just want to be left alone.
But the leftist Jews who control the media decide what words will be used for which people.
Le kavod Adon Atzmon,
Greetings in Christ. Listen. I am a Jew in the spiritual sense. I am not a Jew according to the flesh but according to the faith of Avraham Avinu whom Mar Paulos preached. Mar Paulos was a Pharisee and the son of a Pharisee. He wanted to persecute the mashihaya in Demeseq, he was a talmid of Rabban Gamaliel. And then Maran Yeshua appeared to Shaul/ Paulos. He appeared to the one who stoned Mar Stephanos the Protomartyr. And the persecutor of the kneset Maran Yeshua was baptized and became the Prince of the Apostles, Nasi Talmidei Yeshua. And he wrote beautiful epistles. And we believe the Rabban Gamaliel was a secret Christian. He was in the Sanhedrin. He remained a secret Christian to protect the Jewish Christians. And we venerate Rabban Gamaliel as a saint, all Orthodox Christians do, from Vladivostok to New York. We have icons of Rabban Gamaliel. But satan is very strong. He knows our sins. He is the archon of this world. Come to Christ, come to salvation. His name is “Yeshua,” meaning” “He saves.” An incomprehensible Semitic verb. Zeus won’t save you, Caeser won’t save you, Ahura Mazda won’t save you, Islam won’t save you, Hinduism won’t save you. Only Maran Yeshua. Only Maran Yeshua. Be-shemo ha-kadosh baruch-hu Maran Yeshua goel Yisrael ve kol-ha-olam, the poor sinner, forgive me …
‘…So, answering the question “what’s good for the Jews” best explains why JSOs worked hard to promote mass immigration (to fragment society such that there is no longer one dominant ethnic group) and to inject the cultural Marxist poison in our bloodstream (to transform a people who honoured their traditions to one that tolerated all out-groups by being terrified by being labeled a racist), not some innate desire to tear down the prevailing paradigm and replace it with Zone that is its exact opposite.’
I suspect the truth lies somewhere in the middle. No, Jews wouldn’t be so berserk as to seek to destroy an order favorable to themselves — but they are compulsively quarrelsome. It’s literally a joke: ‘two Jews: three opinions.’ See also the opening scenes of Woody Allen’s Annie Hall and Radio Days. Finally, there is the ongoing spectacle of Israeli politics.
Per se, it’s no worse than, say, Armenians being clannish. The difficulty is that Jews are too good at amassing power. If they were as powerful as Armenians, none of this would be a problem.
No, they aren’t.
George Carlin (8 Minutes), enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CE8ooMBIyC8
Cheers!
Not at all. The Talmudic understanding is that the commandments operate over the field of humanity, but non-Jews are not strictly human. They are beasts with human appearance, so do with them what you will.
‘And this practice is safeguarded by a massive nuclear arsenal and a massive defense budget.’
But that defense budget buys increasingly little. I don’t know what the per-grunt cost is for us to put boots on the ground these days, but I’m sure it’s astronomical.
If we found ourselves, say, needing to deploy half a million troops to Iran, I’m sure it would be very unpleasant for the Iranians, but it might well finally bankrupt us.
Your own archaeologists indicate that the ‘Ancient Israelites’ were nothing more than a splinter group of polytheistic Canaanites (complete with child sacrifice), there was no Empire of Solomon, that the ‘Hebrews’ were a fiction, and what you worship now is a syncretic mish mash of mythology from other cultures.
Your people couldn’t even invent their an original origin story, much less invent their own god.
Lucky for you, however, that there probably isn’t a drop of semitic blood in your veins.
If you’re actually monotheistic, then it’s a toss-up who that god actually is. You either worship yourselves, or mammon.
Read your Torah again – your ‘god’ isn’t only a half assed bioengineer, your god is the original ‘antisemite’.
Whatever the dominant paradigm, they compulsively seek to undermine it.
Only if it’s an obstacle to the attainment of supremacy.
Mr. Atzmon asks, “[W]hat is it about the ADL, AIPAC, BOD, Crif, CAA and other Jewish organisations that set them on a political path that has proven to be catastrophic?”, then proceeds to provide three possible answers to the question, but it isn’t necessary to settle upon one of those three. In fact, we could easily make a case that the answer is a hybrid of all three and then some.
Whatever one imagines the original cause of this paradigm to be, ignoring the religious codification of it — one that predates modern zionism by many centuries — essentially nullifies any analysis of contemporary Jewish culture. The undermining of which you speak is predicated upon a worldview with its foundations in religion, one that, for all the secularization of the diaspora, remains dominant in the greater Jewish milieu.
The Protocols may or may not be a forgery, but what difference does it make when its content appears to be regularly confirmed not only by observation, but by the implication of readily available religious rationales?
How sad, indeed. I left churchianity simply because of their adoration of the OT god. Chirst came to dethrone the Old Testament god. If only people will read ‘the book that no body knows, and reads’. the NT. Christ Himself said,
So He said to them again, “Truly, truly, I tell you, I am the gate for the sheep. 8All who came before Me were thieves and robbers, but the sheep did not listen to them. 9I am the gate. If anyone enters through Me, he will be saved. He will come in and go out and find pasture.
All who came before ME!!! Thus disregard all who came before HIM. also we do know who read the NT, that the Old is obsolete!
When He said, “A new covenant,” He has made the first obsolete. But whatever is becoming obsolete and growing old is ready to disappear. Heb. 8:13
There is some degree of evidence for the existence of Christ, but our culture tends to be over-literalist and foolish. To me, the best case for the importance of the Catholic Church is that it seemed to offer a self-defense system to Judaic predation. Sicut Judaeis Non. This seems to be a bit of genius with what I suspect must be divine intervention. No one has the right to harm the Jew – and thus feed into their victim narrative or degrade their own humanity and society by doing so. The Jew does not have the right to harm your culture – sorry, but no porn, no prostitution, no casinos, no predatory lending, no degrading entertainment, no degrading art or fashion, no promoting drug or alcohol addiction, no degrading the authority of parents, no diminishing the importance of fathers, etc.
I certainly pray to God you are right, but the evidence for that success is not readily apparent. The Catholic Church was able to prevail for centuries in the face of Jewish predation. Great heights of science, philosophy, architecture, and art were achieved in that time. Perhaps you could provide some evidence of other enduring successful periods and allay my fears. Since Christianity is being deemed a hate group now in the West thanks to the groups mentioned in Gilad’s article, it would be great to have alternatives, but I fear they will not have the philosophical strength to withstand the forces of evil that we are up against. Remember, we need a collective way of understanding God in order to bolster people in difficult times and inculcate children with healthy, strong values. If you find a personal way to feel connected to God, that is cool, but that will not protect us from the threat we as a society face.
Wow, a long-deceased (and vastly overrated) entertainer favored by the fedora hats. You sure showed us.
Gilad knows the Holocaust is a crock of shit—as does almost everyone here. Yet he is too lazy or afraid of the consequences of writing with that clearly in mind. Jews are supposed to draw a moral from this muddle?
There was no Holocaust and the second world war was a great victory for the Jews. I would say ask the Germans, but you can’t because there’s nothing left of them.
Jews now control the whole West and Gilad is warning them that if they keep doing this shit they will suffer even more.
Gilad, enough. Please get your own head right before sharing your thoughts again.
That does not explain why Israel was chosen. The US could have donated those weapons to Palestine instead.
According to Benjamin Freedman who I trust, Judaism is Talmudism.
“……….in the early stages of the war, some Poles, Ukrainians and other East European nationalists saw the Nazis as their ‘liberators.” …………the greeting Nazis as liberators were ethnic Germans and Jews , not Poles, please do NOT twist the truth.
However , it is good that you showing how much power Jews had in Poland before WWII. They were NOR thse persecuted , hated, opress people as some Jews try to “sell”.
What don’t you understand about item #2?
Further, imagine how much lower-level entrapment has occurred in Wash DC of many more Congress critters than just the ones who spent time with Epstein? Read again the Bottomline I stated.
Also, quite simply, my life experience is that Jews understand far better than anyone a simple concept, “the squeaky wheel gets the grease”. It is true….and if you have something worthwhile to trade in addition to being squeaky, all the better.
“All we ask is to be left alone.” – Jefferson Davis.
Sure, Sweetie, keep clutching to your NT savior who aligned himself with ole’ Moses & Eli at the Transfiguration (both of whom were either literary fiction or real life assholes), and by extension, align himself with the piece of shit ‘god of gods’ in the OT.
By the way, according to Jesus himself, he came only to save the lost sheep of Israel . . . not you. It wasn’t until after his people killed him that Paul the Pharisee figured-out that you need to build an audience to maintain a profitable career in entertainment.
Why would the all knowing ethnocentric son of god waste his time trying to save a people that he must have known would execute him, then act surprised in words uttered with his dying breath? For that matter, why would the all knowing son of the god of the universe be ethnocentric?
The story of the cursed God.
When God realized that instead of humans he did create only two legged animals, he did become sad. But God as a everlasting optimist he sent his own son Jesus with his message.
The message was quite simple. Be nice to each other. The two legged animals got so outraged at that
insanity that they did kill Gods own son the messenger.
God did get so upset that he did go to other corner of universe to repeat his creation. but that did not work out neither.
So God is cursed for all eternity to create instead of humans only two legged animals.
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
So you philosophers must find out who did put this curse on God.
(The Jews will nominate you for Nobel price in Philosophy)
Thanks for the heads up, my dude. Carlin is still a boomer-tier bore.
The Dominion which consisted of liquids rather than solids is an interesting parallel to our enemies being electromagnetic waves which our senses are generally not adapted to detect. Some people have the extraordinary ability to detect them. Our limited senses are even more limited due to the narrowing of channels in which we are allowed to perceive the world. The pollution, radioactivity, 5G radiation, GMO foods, information technology, especially cell phones soon to be replaced by implanted chips, go further to limit our perceptions (and broadcast their message) so that we are unable to detect our enemies and their methods to control us through the educational system and the controlled media. All of this produces a low frequency which is a deception and gains more energy and reinforcement with negative developments, such as hatred, fear, otherness, and violence. War is their ultimate blood sacrifice.
Unfortunately the British talked him into attacking Ft. Sumter.
He was not a very good president.
If that is true, then most Israelis would be anti-Zionists. Most Jews who were living in the traditional ghetto would have been anti-Judaists too. Quod non.
Israel was chosen because Israel wages war on Muslims and keep them destroyed. The biggest threat to the western values and all the institutions there from is not communism or socialism, it’s Islam.
This whole fiasco was set in motion by the English speaking protestants who couldn’t get all the milk and honey they were promised by the Christian God so they concluded God and after life to be nothing but exercise to control and exploit the masses.
After they parted from the Vatican church, the first thing they did is to exercise the separation between church and state in order to subdue the religion and it’s influence.
The model which was adopted post Puritanism was at odds with Islam more than anything else.
The western propaganda machine might have fooled the masses to how incompetent the Muslims are but they and those who have studied the history know that Muslims remain the biggest threat to civilization. Left unchecked, Muslims would have destroyed the capitalism and sexism, the values which the western civilization is based upon.
Ever heard of pluralis maiestatis?
I agree, except that shooting is too quick and merciful. Hopefully the REAL power that runs this world has something much slower and painful, maybe eternal, in mind.
Central to the ongoing cultural war is the battle of semantics. The “chosen” by their created tribal WarGod, Yahweh, along with the Constantinian brand of Crosstianity, by accepting that horrid and some would say even Satanic entity as “God the Father”, like to portray our massive mess as “Judeo-Christian Civilization.” That term is purely oxymoronic as NO civilized people would engage in acts of neonatal sexual abuse by removing the pinnacle of pleasure in the standard sexual act without anything remotely resembling informed consent.
We next turn to the essence of monotheistic patriarchy, ownership of offspring. Again, we must examine this meme logically and rationally. Is it right that parents are anything other than stewards for their children? What right do they have to make a decision, based on babbling bullshit, to remove the most nerve-ending rich element of the male body of an innocent newborn? In Jewish tradition the bris is performed when the boychild is all of eight days old. What really becomes ironic is that within a week’s time, the infant has had time to bond with his mother. So when the fear-meme is imposed even before development of the conscious mind, the boy often grows up with a very neurotic relationship to his mother–subconsciously blaming her for betraying his natural trust.
A couple of examples here. Consider Woody Allen. Can it not be said that his heterosexuality is highly neurotic? Watch his movies and read accounts of his misadventures. From an extremely tender age the neurosis set in regarding his relationships with the opposite sex. What the bris accomplishes is to enhance patriarchal values and associations. Example number two, also an actor, is Jerry Lewis. Judging from his antics on film and as a mouthpiece for his favorite charity, Lewis is virtually a poster-boy for neurosis.
East Asian traditions center on the Tao, maintenance of a balance between the sexes is exemplified by the sign we commonly call the Yin-Yang. So my take on “Judeo-Christian Civilization” would be better described as the Judie-Christy Magic Mindfuck.
I’d have to say that Cotton is a lot worse than Cruz. At least Cruz is a good partisan hack that can help the Trump (America First) cause. Cotton is a deviant looking dweeb who can’t help the cause and should be tortured for many hours before being thrown to and ripped apart by a pack of hyenas.
100% true post.
Good news, at least for a few days. Twitter banned the Magen David as a symbol of hate.
The gazillion Jewish organizations are attacking twitter about it. So it will probably be allowed again soon. Still, it’s a step in the right direction.
Most bizarre, hysterically funny thing about Jews is that they worship a Roman retaining wall.
‘If that is true, then most Israelis would be anti-Zionists. Most Jews who were living in the traditional ghetto would have been anti-Judaists too. Quod non.’
I’m not sure what I did say — but what I meant was only that this compulsively critical perspective is more common among Jews than it is among others, not that it’s universal.
As for the traditional ghetto, the lid was obviously kept screwed on pretty tight. In fact, that almost incredible outpouring of suddenly revolutionary Jews and Jewesses boiling out of Galicia and into New York City almost suggests an unleashing of pent-up energy — something like what we saw with the post-Covid Black Lives Matter/Antifa spree of looting and violence.
‘Most bizarre, hysterically funny thing about Jews is that they worship a Roman retaining wall.’
Hey: good workmanship should be respected.
…except there is no consistent “royal we” usage. If it was a “royal we” use, it would be consistent, not used and then not used in the same passage. The number switches between singular and plural not in a random fashion, but precisely matches the One God/Three Persons theology of the Holy Trinity. The excerpt from St. Peter Damian elucidates that non-randomness. AND there are the nearly 100 Old Testament references to One God and Three Persons. AND corroboration from the New Testament.
A major cause of anti-Semitism today is efforts to combat anti-Semitism, especially those employing the force of law.
Acquire and read Benjamin Ginsberg’s The Fatal Embrace on this subject.
I do not think of Judaism as a Mitzvot commandment vs. willful act. For me Judaism is not so much a belief system as a guide for dealing with humanity and life. So I cannot help you with that dilemma. It is more of a self help guide written by wise people with good anecdotes to problems. The rituals become rhythmic in my day and week and year. Following rituals cheers me up. Like dogs we humans crave and find comfort in routines. I find comfort in repeating rituals that are handed down for generations. I am a simpleton and take comfort in lighting candles, knowing when the first star appears, and the phases of the moon. It just makes me feel balanced and in harmony like a suit of armor against the brutishness of the art/ business world. I walk the dogs over a mile twice a day as well, and am a bit of a recluse. Judaism also points out the randomness and inexplicable way life unfolds. You never can count on full control no matter what.
It should not surprise you that one day either your grand child or great grandchild will probably become crazy religious with curls and hats. It is just the way life rolls. No one can understand it, and Judaism is a hodge podge of what life is about. Who would ever think to write something so crazy as the OT? Nothing surprises me.
I do not know about you but if I were god I would not leave breadcrumbs to interpret between one or three. I would make a big blessing and send an angel down.
Yo it is not oneness it is threenes. The lord is god the lord is three.
Just saying your 100 references are pretty squeaky at best, like thru a microscope. I get the one one one message not the three. Especially the son of god, mother and holy ghost. Yikes Rome gets a hold of the Jesus story. Zeus, Apollo look out.
Aren’t we all? Everybody becomes an adult that is much like his or her parent. Groups are like plants that row inside a jug — they retain the shape of the jug’s inside even after the jug is gone. (The “jug” here being the environment, social and physical, of their ancestors, assuming exponential decay of influence, of course).
I’ve known some Jews who tried being not-Jews. Usually didn’t work, sort of like S. W. Maugham’s “Alien Corn”.
One went from software development into drug dealing after his (non-Jewish) wife left him, essentially for incompatibility. He tried many things, but (as with his marriage) they didn’t work out. Last seen in Rhode Island, still writing software, with a lounge lizard friend and dealing drugs on the side. I’d be a bit more sympathetic to him if he hadn’t tried to kill my wife and son.
One was mixed — son of a labor racketeer (LR) who was trying to get his kids out of the rackets. The LR had 3 sons, one daughter, with a casualty rate of about 0.6, fatality rate of 0.25. One dead, one professional failure, one apparent success but an artificial New Frontier member. One who apparently married into an Irish criminal family and found his wife a handful, while spending his life “outwitting middle aged nuts” as a headshrinker. As my heart would for any predator whose cubs die, my heart goes out to both the labor racketeer & wife and their kids.
Others I didn’t know well enough. The ones I trusted always betrayed me at some crucial point — two academic groups tried with some success to kill or cripple my son and daughter, with another daughter sidestepping enough not to get hurt. After awhile, I stopped having Jewish friends just to avoid the monotony.
So the picture I have is that of a group trying to be important predators while suffering from heavy mutational load and having the same internal woes of any group. Altzman is correct — Zionism didn’t stand a chance.
They also have the same status as any group, in this case falling under the rule that “I don’t have any friends who are trying to kill me, or for that matter my dependents”.
Heck of a deal, the above, but its like cats — nice pets, but Hell on the birds and small mammals. They have their own nature, and looking at the nice side tells you nothing about the non-nice side.
Fran, truer words were never spoken.
Antonia Fortress!
I’d of upvoted your comment, but the gals down at the local Fusion Center haven’t given me the privileges yet.
:o)
It is the other way round. Jews hide their fear that deep down inside they know that Jesus IS the fulfillment of OT prophesies, and that “The kingdom of God was taken from them, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof”.
“Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, ‘The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes’?* 43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof. 44 And whosoever shall fall on this stone shall be broken: but on whomsoever it shall fall, it will grind him to powder. 45 And when the chief priests and Pharisees had heard his parables, they perceived that he spake of them. 46 But when they sought to lay hands on him, they feared the multitude, because they took him for a prophet” (Matthew 21:42-46).
*Psalm 117:22-23 (Septuagint)
“One possible answer is collective ignorance. ”
More likely the answer includes “collective arrogance”.
Jews think this is funny, “Oy, gevalt! What will the goyim say!”
‘… the Bund received the largest segment of the Jewish vote. In 89 towns, one-third elected Bund majorities. In Warsaw, the Bund won 61.7% of the votes cast for Jewish parties, taking 17 of the 20 municipal council seats won by Jewish parties. In Łódź the Bund won 57.4% (11 of 17 seats won by Jewish parties).
‘We now know that this sense of victorious Jewish empowerment ended shortly after these elections…’
There seems to be a rather obvious logical error here. The Bund took a great many of the seats won by Jewish parties. That demonstrates that the Bund was very powerful among Jews. However, unless we also know that the seats won by Jewish parties represented a disproportionate number of all seats, we have no reason to presume there was a ‘sense of victorious Jewish empowerment’ in general.
The Colinites may well win 80% of the seats won by the Democrats in general. If overall the Democrats have only won 83 of the 453 seats in play, there won’t be much of a sense of Democratic empowerment.
You’re right about that recycling. Still, that’s no exactly a positive as our hardware gets delivered overseas but the money to pay for it doesn’t come from the foreign country’s resources but from U.S. taxpayers. And this taxpayer does not like the uses to which that hardware is put. The Syrian government would be an excellent alternate recipient so long as we’re in the business of financing kinetic military activity.
Unfortunately, the money also comes back to be used to supply campaign money to deserving politicians. We pay for the bribery of our own politicians.
I understand too that aid to Israel involves more than just cash transfers. There are contracting opportunities that Israeli companies are mysteriously able to avail themselves of. “Jewish Groups Get 94% of Homeland Security Grants.” As well as loans on favorable terms that have “relaxed” repayment requirements.
Whitney Webb wrote some astonishing articles on Jewish and, IIRC, Mafia enthusiastic use of blackmail. Roy Cohn was in that Hall of Heroes, much to my amazement. This pedo stuff is vile and I for one would like a lot more detail on how Craig Spence was able to lead late-night White House tours for his friends.
He created the world because (as we know from being “made in his image”) he was lonely and bored as anyone would be who was immortal, eternal, omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient – at least after a few trillion years of playing with Lucifer and the other kids (nephews? Or just angels?). It solves “the problem of evil”, as I pointed out to a friendly cardinal. After all, if He didn’t care about us but needed entertainment, it made perfect sense to start the ball of evolution going and just watch. (“Not quite standard Christian doctrine” was the dead pan reply.).
I once had a delightful girl friend who is a devout Christian and very well versed in the Bible. She was also very reasonable about it all and more than willing to discuss any topic.
I once asked her about whether she thought there was anything about the Scofield Bible that supported a Jewish take on Scripture which was not found in the KJV. Well, that was it for the friendship and A Great Silence ensued. It could be that her new husband put the kibosh on further communication with me so perhaps there was something else at work behind the scenes. But the Great Silence ensued from an after my question and post hoc and all that it seemed to me that I might have strayed into very sensitive territory for Christian Zionists.
I’m aware of the power of the Jewish lobby. I am rather amazed that such a tiny minority is able to lead such a powerful country about by the nose. I think the heady days of movies like “Exodus” are passing. Such Doris Day-type propaganda has started to lose its appeal as more is known, inter alia, about the Jewish lobby, the attack on the USS Liberty, Pollard’s treason, Jewish fanaticism about open borders and third-world immigration, the role of Jewish money in domestic politics, the role Jews in censorship and media monopoly, the true nature of the founding of the state of Israel and, lately, its vile snipers and settlers who so love to bulldoze Arab houses, uproot olive trees of Arabs and dump sewage onto their villages. How did so many Arabs end up living on Jewish land? It’s a mystery.
I have great admiration for Fran Taubman. If only one could wave a magic wand over her head and convince her. I left the heresy of the Latins for the Orthodox. The Monophysites too are in error. When it comes to three versus one Fran, read the book “Two Powers in Heaven” by Jewish scholar Alan Segal. “Unity” in Judaism is an innovation of sorts. The Old Testament theophanies prove this. When the Biblical patriarchs met “The Lord,” they were speaking to a “person” of sorts. When God appeared to Abraham at the Terebinth of Mamre, Abraham saw three angels. It’s very complicated. But what I want to say though is, as an Orthodox Christian, I completely reject that Marcionite heresy of Laurent Guyenot and some of Atzmon. I love King Josiah. Being an Orthodox Christian, I see the holy Orthodox monarchs as reigning in the tradition of King Josiah. And King Josiah was a holy king who walked in the paths of righteousness because he put and end to the satanic Ba’al worship and its child sacrifice and transsexual priesthood ala Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” and Jeffrey Epstein. I think that Mormonism is a fake religion, but they make decent if sometimes kitschy Bible films. THEREFORE, GILAD, IF YOU ARE READING, PLEASE PLEASE CHECK THIS OUT. LAURENT GUYENOT IS WRONG. THIS IS WHAT BAAL WORSHIP LOOKED LIKE, WHEN THEY TOOK CHILDREN TO GAI HINNOM TO KILL THEM TO MOLECH AND BAAL. THEY KILL THE CHILD AND SCREAM “BARUKH BAAL, BARUKH MOLEKH.” GILAD LIKES TO SAY “I SAY AS A …” BUT I SAY AS AN ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN, HA-MELEKH YOSHIYAHU HAI, GOD SAVE KING JOSIAH, WHO DESTROYED THE PROPHETS OF BAAL AND PURIFIED ISRAEL FROM IDOLATRY:
And by the way, King Josiah is mentioned in the genealogy of Christ in the Gospel of Matthew, the Toledot Yeshua which the Pharisees mock:
Can I add for completion the Romanian Jew writer Nicolae Steinhardt, baptized in ’emergency’ (by aspersion) by a fellow prisoner priest in the Communist prison of Jilava in 1960 (completing it canonically after his release at a Skete in Bucharest), and ending his life as a monk in the Monastery of Rohia – Maramures (1989).
He described his journey to Christ in a book “Jurnalul Fericirii” (Diary of Happyness), accessible on-line @https://www.scribd.com/document/117120017/Diary-of-Happyness.
My advice is to go to a monastery. It is sometimes difficult at a parish level. But the Seven Ecumenical Councils are the litmus test. Nestorians and Monophysites (Copts, etc.) got it wrong. If you are looking for online guidance, follow Jay Dyer. Brother Nathanael is extreme in some ways because he is not in complete good standing with the bishops. The bishops have everyday financial concerns, and when someone like Brother Nathanael says “crazy stuff” on the internet, they become afraid that it will jeopardize their interests in this secular godless society. Saint Simon the Stylite was a holy fool, but he obeyed the bishops. There is a tradition of tense relations with holy fools in Orthodoxy. But look also at Father James Bernstein of the Antiochian Church. An inspiring example of a Jewish convert to Orthodoxy. Father James Bernstein has lectures online. In Hristos, Ortho
The OT is not only “crazy”, it is outright criminal with its cruelty, fanaticism and exhortations to genocide. If there is any “holy” book that should be forbidden it is the OT. Marcion was right, YAHWEH is a demon. But Fran Taubman and her co-religionists can be proud: Judaism is true mono-demonism.
🤣🤣🤣
Yeah, you mendacious Satan worshiping jew cunt, and if you were one of the female components of your jew godhead, you wouldn’t just be one of three, you’d be one of the ten cunting jew sefirot described in your incestuous and pornographic jew cabbala, and you’d be in your holy jew abode, either getting fucked by your jew Lord Satan, or restoring the perfect divine jew unity whenever your holy blessed jew brother and husband Bruce the son of god successfully manages to stick his divine jew half-dick in you:
For what it is worth Fran, I believe you. You come across as a sincere person defending your religion, the same as any genuine believer would.
It put me in the mind of those who cursed Ariel Sharon for withdrawing some settlements from Gaza. I could not find the curse on Sharon, which was available on the internet a few years ago. But it apparently follows a set formula similar to the one on Yitzak Rabin :
“I deliver to you, the angels of wrath and ire, Yitzhak, son of Rosa Rabin, that you may smother him and the specter of him and cast him into bed, and dry up his wealth, and plague his thoughts, and scatter his mind that he may be steadily diminished until he reaches death … Put to death the cursed Yitzhak, son of Rosa Rabin, as quickly as possible because of his hatred for the Chosen People … May you be damned, damned, damned!”
Very colourful, these guys with the funny hats.
https://academic.oup.com/mj/article/27/1/72/1040432
It appears that the alphabet soup companies are bleach-bitting the internet. My advice is to save what you can on your own drive,
The Jews in 1939 greeted the invading Germans with salt and bread, thinking they were the Kaiser’s Germans.
@Al Liguori
The kick in the teeth was meant for the judensau; the quote from Shahak’s “Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of Three Thousand Years” was meant for you.
The next time the noxious judensau oinks about her oneness not being threeness, please tell her to go shove her ten-ness up her “mighty, holy and divinely created” jew cunt.
At least now there is a convenient place for the diaspora Jews in white countries to be relocated to. Better that the Jews be quarantined in Israel. Israel has nukes pointed at Europe and has threatened to use them should Israel ever come close to being destroyed, so they aren’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future. Sucks for the Palestinians, but it’s not like Muslims don’t have plenty countries of their own. Agree with your last sentence though.
There you go again, “defeating” God. Every Yid his/her own little “God,” repeating the error of Adam and Eve, “that they might be as gods” Genesis 3:5. http://judaism.is/torah.html#defeatinggod
“God smiled and said: ‘My sons have defeated Me, My sons have defeated Me!’ God’s sons ‘defeated him’ with their arguments. Rabbi Yehoshua was correct in his contention that a view confirmed by majority vote must be accepted, even where God Himself holds the opposite view.” Babylonian Talmud, Tractate Bava Metzia 59b, Steinsaltz Edition [NY: Random House 1990], Vol. III p.237
The Koliner rebbe [17th century rabbi of Prague] states: “Our Zaddikim’s (famous Orthodox rabbis) words are more important than the Torah of Moses As our Sages teach: A Zaddik decrees, and God obeys.” Jeremy Dauber, Antonio’s Devils: Writers of the Jewish Enlightenment and the Birth of Modern Hebrew and Yiddish Literature, Stanford University, 2004, ISBN-13: 978-0804749015, p. 276
“The [Pharisaic-Rabbinic] schools believed that in heaven God and the angels studied Torah [i.e., Talmud/Kabbalah] just as the rabbis did on earth. God donned phylacteries like a rabbi. He prayed in rabbinic mode … He guided the affairs of the world according to the rules of the Torah, like the rabbi in his court. One exegesis of the Creation-legend taught that God had looked into the Torah and therefrom had created the world. Moreover, heaven was aware above of what the rabbis in particular thought, said, and did below. The myth of the Torah was multi-dimensional. It included the striking detail that whenever the most recent rabbi was destined to discover through proper exegesis of the tradition was as much of a part of the way revealed to Moses as was a sentence of Scripture itself. It was therefore possible to participate in the giving of the law, as it were, by appropriate, logical inquiry into the law. God himself, studying and living by Torah, was believed to subject himself to these same rules of logical inquiry, so if an earthly court overruled the testimony, delivered through some natural miracles, of the heavenly one, God would rejoice, crying out, ‘My sons have conquered me! My sons have conquered me!’ Rabbi Jacob Neusner, “The Phenomenon of the Rabbi in Late Antiquity: II The Ritual of ‘Being a Rabbi’ in Later Sasanian Babylonia,” Numen, Vol.17, Fasc. 1., Feb., 1970, pp.3-4
Self Worship in Judaism and Nazism repeatedly disappeared from YouTube https://dai.ly/x6gxceb
Satanism is interesting in that it does not exist independently of other religions — it is a simple inversion of an existing religion. The old God becomes the new Devil, the old “though had better nottest” becomes “Do it, even if it hurts.”
So, https://www.unz.com/gatzmon/the-last-zionist/#comment-4053535 is nothing new, and appears to be Satanism lite. Its author should consider that its internal logic can send him down some very strange pathways.
*Those are accounts by people who never met Jesus.
*There can be different interpretations of those words (e.g. we are all children of God. In fact, Israel was also called the son of God).
*Did Jesus not also say: “So Jesus said to him, “Why do you call Me good? No one is good but One, that is, God.” From King James Version.
*No one can absolve the sins of another person.
*Jesus was a mighty prophet who observed the Jewish faith. He said, “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.”
How do you know that these people (the Apostles) never met Jesus?
“What men define as real is real in its consequences.”
Thus, Atzmon’s writing is GIGO.
Perpetual Jewish victimhood and Holocaust are still his foundational reality.
Gilad is not that much different from the average American, steeped from birth in holocaustism.
This sentence can serve as a test. It’s a comment to a complex article by Pepe Escobar. The context of the comment is that Europeans despoiled America and should return to Europe/return America to it’s indigenous people and culture, rather then force them onto reservations.
“After all,” the commenter writes, “What if, in 2020, Germany put Jews on reservations.”
If you don’t see the fundamental problem in that sentence, you are still living in a propagandized, unreal reality.
As a child, I was actually shocked by the Good Book, especially the Old Testament. Some quite “adult” and also cruel stuff. Also Ezekiel was definitely in need of a girl friend. Whoever wrote the Song of Solomon probably had one and was quite lyrical about it.
‘… return America to it’s indigenous people and culture, rather then force them onto reservations…’
The comic bit about that is that there appear to have been two distinct waves of prehistoric immigration to the Americans, the evidence is that the two waves were genetically completely distinct, and the peoples of the second wave (our American Indians) seem to have intermingled very little with the people of the first wave, but simply exterminated them.
The American Indians are no more indigenous than we are. In fact, we simply did unto them what they appear to have done unto their predecessors. But for some reason, they wind up on a moral pedestal but we do not.
There’s a good deal more research to be done on all this, but at the moment, that’s about what it looks like.
There are no “indigenous peoples”. There are only first and later immigrants. The populations of most countries are mixtures of several waves of immigrants, therefore “indigenous rights” (of whom?) don’t really exist.
‘There are no “indigenous peoples”. There are only first and later immigrants. The populations of most countries are mixtures of several waves of immigrants, therefore “indigenous rights” (of whom?) don’t really exist.’
I’d be inclined to agree. However, conversely, those already in a country are under no moral obligation to let in others.
The situation’s really like my house. Outside of the context of our agreed laws, etc, I’ve no inherent right to it; I only have that right because we all agree purchase confers a right of possession.
However, it doesn’t follow that therefore I’m obliged to let you move into the house as well.
Parenthetically, I’ll also point out that we really often treat the surviving American Indian populations rather well. I was looking up the Warm Springs Indian Reservation here in Oregon.
It’s a thousand or so square miles of dryish-but-not-desert land, about 50% forested, straddling the Deschutes River on the east Side of the Cascades; I’d move there if I could get an attractive parcel.
So three thousand or so Indians share it. It’s as if my wife and I owned a 400 acre spread.
Whatever the difficulties Indians have in coping, that sort of thing’s really not too shabby a deal. Why should they have more?
But for some reason, they wind up on a moral pedestal but we do not.
Every time the ‘most victimized’ open their mouths to whine about holohoax, they must be reminded about crimes against humanity committed by the Jewish State against the natives: https://consortiumnews.com/2020/07/24/israel-demolishes-covid-19-clinic-in-epicenter-of-west-bank-outbreak/
“Israel Demolishes Covid-19 Clinic in Epicenter of West Bank Outbreak”
So humanitarian!
‘But for some reason, they wind up on a moral pedestal but we do not…’
Those cultures were so completely annihilated that we lose sight of something.
They were radically different from our own. And while very different cultures can have their charms, they just as often turn out to be horrifying. The Turk, the Japanese, the African, and most certainly the American Indian all engaged in cruelties all the more revolting because they weren’t our cruelties.
When I’ve heard modern Mexicans — whose culture, after all, owes far more to Spain than it does to pre-columbian Indians — go on and on about the colonial impositions of the Conquistadors, I’ve often thought, ‘so where would you fit in better — Tenochtitlan, or sixteenth-century Seville?’
Those people were not our people. We only weep for them because they’re comfortably exterminated. If they were alive and kicking today, we’d waste no time addressing that. Tenochtitlan would be an unspeakable barbarity, to be occupied and forced to make nice toot sweet. We’d just frogmarch the Aztecs into worshipping our deities rather than the deities Cortez’s Spaniards worshipped.
I have never seen any evidence of this. I haven’t seen any evidence of Christian prophecy being true and I haven’t seen any evidence of Jews fearing it. What I have seen evidence of is that Jews don’t really hate Christianity per se. The ADL doesn’t mind importing a billion Nigerian Christians here or a trillion Mexican Christians there. “Christian” is just a convenient ethnic identifer for them. Not long ago all of the White Gentiles in europe were (at least nominally) Christian. Also, something like 50% of Jews are non-religious now, so if it’s really all about religion, why would someone without a religion complain about religious supplantation? I don’t hear gentile atheists complaining about Christians the way Jewish ones do. It’s all about race (to them). They may deny it but that’s what it’s always about.
‘… What I have seen evidence of is that Jews don’t really hate Christianity per se…’
I’m inclined to disagree. For hatred in the past, the evidence is overwhelming. Even today, I think there’s a strong strand of ‘Christophobia’ among Jews. Zionists are barely able to hide their loathing and contempt for Christian Evangelicals long enough to continue to receive their support.
And this may bring us to the historical roots of this one-sided power relationship. It all started out with Woodrow Wilson, a morally compromised man, known as “Peck’s Bad Boy” (for his married lover during his time as the president of Princeton). His meteoric rise to power was helped all the way by powerful Zionist Jews who saw in him the puppet who would fulfil their dreams of establishing a Jewish homeland, bring the US into their financial yoke by founding the “Federal Reserve Bank” and bringing America into a global war.
It is a particularly interesting story about how they blackmailed him into entering WWI by showing him the letters he had written to his married lover during his Princeton years (who got mad at him for failing to marry her after the death of his wife and instead marrying another woman in 1915, just one year before the US entered WWI).
It is all nicely laid out at https://www.realjewnews.com/?p=537 and here https://www.realjewnews.com/?p=189.
Based on historical evidence, Jews either successfully blackmail the incumbent American president into being their pawn (most US presidents starting with Wilson) or if they couldn’t find a grip on him then assassinate him (JFK).
The state of Virginia has removed a statue of Robert E Lee and numerous other busts/statuaries of Confederates from the state house.
https://vaflaggers.blogspot.com
This was done at the command of House Speaker Eileen Filler Corn, a Jew from New York City.
https://www.jewishpress.com/news/us-news/meet-eileen-filler-corn-virginia-houses-first-jewish-speaker/2020/01/09/
Gradually I came to hate them . . .
Jews hate the evangelicals because they are conservative Whites who support all kinds of things that Jews oppose (apart from Israel). They can afford to hate the evangelicals because the evangelicals keep wanting be Zionist pet curs anyway even after getting kicked repeatedly. If what you call ‘Christophobia’ was real, Jews would be coming after Christians everywhere in the world, but they don’t do that. Huge populations of Christians are left completely untargeted by them. Not only that but there would be difference in attitudes between the religious Jews and the non-religious Jews. Why do non-religious Jews pretend to care about people trying to convert them? That’s because it’s not about religion and fear of conversion is bullshit. It all comes down to ethnic animus.
IOW Jews were first to settle lands of Germanic people.
Germans wrongfully tried to expel Jews from lands that were rightfully, originally theirs.
This made Jews so upset – remember, Jews were first to settle German lands — that Jewish leaders propagandized Americans, British & Russians to wage a war of Cartheginian destruction on Germany.
After total military defeat, German culture was effectively erased in a nearly decade-long campaign of psychological warfare. German culture was systematically replaced by Jewish preferences in art, music, literature, film, finance & politics
All this is only right because Jews were the first inhabitants of German lands.
Right?
‘… If what you call ‘Christophobia’ was real, Jews would be coming after Christians everywhere in the world, but they don’t do that. Huge populations of Christians are left completely untargeted by them…’
For example?
‘… This was done at the command of House Speaker Eileen Filler Corn, a Jew from New York City…’
These people are horrible.
…a Jew from New York City. In Hawaii, one senator is always Japanese and the other white; the white one at the moment is Schatz…a Jew from the mainland.
Here in Oregon, we’ve got two Democratic senators. Merkley, the gentile one, was born in Oregon, and at least pretends to care about us out here in the provinces. He grew up in Southern Oregon, holds town meetings down here, emphasizes what he’s doing to help the rural economy, and argues with people about things like the role of the state in funding medical care. More left than me, but not a bad guy. We’re getting heard.
Wyden, the Jewish one, is from out of state, and has apparently never shown any interest in the needs or views of anyone outside of Portland and Eugene. He’s certainly never held a town meeting here.
They’re frigging carpet baggers.
Before Germanics settled the Rhineland there was a Celtic population. Only a small group of Jewish traders came later on in the wake of the Romans, but before the Germanics. If you had read my comment carefully, you would have understood that since most populations are mixtures of several waves of immigrants, to assign “historical rights” to one group is actually an impossibility.
Basically all non-White Christians. In White countries for them the term “Christian” is code for “White” and they try to undermine their religion only because they are White.
I salute you Gilad.
If you say so it must be true.
That’s an easy one. Take a look at BLM. 79% of American Blacks claim to be Christian (as opposed to 70% of American Whites). If Christophobia were a real thing then Jewish groups wouldn’t support BLM. They would instead say something like: “We cannot support BLM because of the predominance of Christianity among blacks.” I have never heard Jewish groups say anything like that. Christophobia is simply a red herring.
Black Christianity is seen by Jews as an interesting and funky, hip cultural relic that can be deployed against boring white people. And it is not like blacks vote “conservative” or against any of the bullshit favored by the Jews. (And in general black pastors are not models of Calvinist rectitude.). Indeed they are likely the largest per capita consumers and producers of cultural degeneracy.
The loathing for white evangelicals is real. Not sure about Catholics. The Orthodox in the US aren’t big enough to matter, but they desecrated Orthodox churches and saints with abandon in Russia. Much like they are doing with Confederate history here. And of course not a peep from the “republican” party.
And of course “holocaust” “education” is mandatory.
I am not so much defending Judaism as pointing out where the original Jew hatred came from. And that verbatim it is being revived to day by Islam
.
After the death of Jesus, and the conversion of Rome to Christianity, the Jewish/Christian dilemma becames an impossible situation, a death rattle for both religions. If Jesus had stayed in the Jewish context as a prophet continuing in the Jewish religion, Jews would have eventually signed on to the revisions he suggested which were valid. No more temple sacrifices etc. But when Rome gathered hold of Jesus and incorporated him into the very very pagan Roman gods system, well all hell broke lose. The Jewish leaders and sages at that time early AD were terrified of the Trinity/demi god status of Jesus along with statues of him nailed to a cross, along with the virgin birth, that people were praying to. NO images of god or statues are allowed within Judaism. The foundation of the religion is that the divine is not human and not knowable. It is a conceptual divine god beyond description by our senses and temporal time. What we were sworn to uphold from Moses and Mt. Sinai. Jewish leaders and elders where terrified of Jews being swept up and converting to Christianity. This is when the Talmud was written and strict laws were enforcing separation from Christians and Jews were laid out. Judaism went full throttle in disparaging Jesus and Christians as being idol worshipers. Jesus was a fraud a charlatan with a magic act. I have to admit that I agree with this assessment. I am not rejecting Jesus as a prophet but as a demi god. I would have done the same separation requirements had I been uncharge. Jesus would be the end of Judaism if strict laws were not enforced.
At the same time the Roman Catholic Church demonized Jews as satan for not accepting the Roman trinity god system and Jesus as a god savior. If you look at Al Liqouri’s comments directed to me about Jews on this site you will have an idea of how medieval Catholicism cast the Jews as freaks of nature, doomed to live a life outside of salvation, destined for hell unless they converted. Jews were restricted where they can live and what kind of work they could do. It was just a freak show, between the two religions, both to blame for disqualifying each other.
So you have the two irreconcilable religions that cannot possibly coexist on the same planet. Jews could accept and live with Islam which has no demi god or false idol system only Mohammed as a prophet of Allah, but not Christainity. As Christianity took over the power structure of Europe Jew hatred was main stream. It was not until after the Holocaust that there was a serious effort to reconcile at least an attempt to coexist. After the enlightenment more rational thoughts could be injected into religions, and some of the supernatural magic perhaps mitigated without killing the message of Jesus which is the most important. Jesus’s message was really important, valid and good.
Mostly it was the Catholic Church that felt guilty about accusing the Jews of deicide, and the denomination of Judaism and Jews as a religion. They removed the decide charge, and changed the church view that Judaism was a valid religion that can live along side of Christianity. A brotherhood of sorts formed combining the two religions, capitalism, and democracy set to fight Islam and other non Judeo-Christian religions or non democratic brutal dictators. The West became Judeo-Christian.
What the Christians left behind in Jew hatred, the WN and Islam have picked up on verbatim from the satanic view of Medieval Christianity. I am just reporting the origins of Jew hatred dogma of the Jews secretly plotting to take over the world and destroying everyone in their wake. The Catholic church created the satanic Jew freak that everyone loves to hate. Jews thave become the catch all group to hate for whatever ails you.
‘That’s an easy one. Take a look at BLM. 79% of American Blacks claim to be Christian (as opposed to 70% of American Whites). If Christophobia were a real thing then Jewish groups wouldn’t support BLM. They would instead say something like: “We cannot support BLM because of the predominance of Christianity among blacks.” I have never heard Jewish groups say anything like that. Christophobia is simply a red herring.’
That’s an interesting point. I’d guess Black Christianity would be alright because once blacks start practicing it, it becomes a quaint indigenous folk custom — but it is a good point.
‘Basically all non-White Christians. In White countries for them the term “Christian” is code for “White” and they try to undermine their religion only because they are White.’
I certainly agree that for Christians to be a threat, they pretty much have to be potential enraged Polish peasants or Spanish kings lowering the hammer or whatever — and whiteness is definitely a prerequisite for that.
Plus, would Jews actually want blacks et al taking up Judaism? From their less-than-enthusiastic embrace of the Ethiopian ‘Jews’, one would guess not.
Probably more Jews then non Jews want that statue of Lee down. Most of them are black and not Jewish. Gradually I became to hate them…. Hate who you moron.
There is any easy answer to that one : As long as their chosen instrument of control does not turn on them the “tikkun olam” people would handle all these Christians as adroitly a snake-charmer would a cobra. It is somewhat sad for me to use that analogy, but that is what I see with these activist Jews. A sense of being the eternal guiltless ones, would also help them handle the psychological stresses. One other point that should be stressed is that while all the BLM people are “anti-white” after a fashion, I would expect that the Jews among them are the extremists even in the BLM’s own terms. This phenomena can be clearly seen in the initial years of Bolshevism : while the masses were prepared to go along with overthrowing the vestiges of serfdom, and getting some bread, it was largely the Jews who provided the propaganda justification for all-out extremism. (I am aware that such figures as Lenin, Stalin, Tukhachevsky and Dzherzinsky were no saints either.)
There are I suppose many other reasons for a group of people to agitate, but to turn that into an instrument for ideological purposes, require constant grinding on the whetting stone of resentment, masquerading as a concern for humanity. The resentment that a substantial number of Jews bear towards Christians dressed up as a concern for the leaderless sheep, goes a long way to explain the virulence of the agitations that takes place in the West.
Incidentally this forms substantially what was called the “Jewish spirit” the Europe. There was the “German spirit”, the “Latin spirit” and so on. The “Jewish spirit” is marked by a hyper-criticality. a disdain for the humanity of the society of others, a constant itch to undermine the foundations of the same, to atomise them, and not incidentally reform such newly rootless people, into a unity under the aegis of these same Jews.
Sorry, I missed that part. Are you sure it happened? In any event, it seems to have gone away.
‘Probably more Jews then non Jews want that statue of Lee down. Most of them are black and not Jewish. Gradually I became to hate them…. Hate who you moron.’
Poor Fran.
‘…A brotherhood of sorts formed combining the two religions, capitalism, and democracy set to fight Islam and other non Judeo-Christian religions or non democratic brutal dictators. The West became Judeo-Christian…’
One of Fran’s more bizarre word salads combining illiteracy, gross historical ignorance, theological non-sequiturs, and simple bigotry — all in thirty one words.
If I understand her aright, at some point the Catholic Church supposedly allied with Judaism and ‘capitalism’ and ‘democracy’ to fight Islam and other religions or dictators (who weren’t democratic — apparently the democratic ones were okay).
When WAS this event? How did the campaign against the non-democratic socialist practitioners of Shinto go? Who won?
Post Vatican 2. 1962. The Catholic church completely changed its theological relationship with Judaism. Removed the deicide claim regarding the Jews killing Jesus. Have you followed Al, he know longer considers the Pope the true pope because hey forgave the Jews? The Catholic church also declared Judaism a valid religion where before before Vatican 2, Jews and Judaism were doomed to burn in hell. You know Colin it was a big deal. Why don’t you google it.
The Cuban missile crisis
Vietnam
Iran after the Sha
Israel vs. the Arab Muslims
The post WW2 post Vatican 2 power structure was a Judeo-Christian -democratic- capitalist society.
Correct me if I am wrong.
Poor Colin. Always clueless. When some people on these post challenge me it is really challenging. You its a freaking joke. Everything I wrote is 100% factual.
No, course they don’t want blacks taking up Judaism. They would never be accepted. I don’t think they care about the religious beliefs of Blacks. What they don’t want is Gentile Whites having any kind of unifying creed or culture, and they use “Christian” as a sort of code word for that. Just the other day some Jewish guy was saying that the Arch of Titus is an example of Christian persecution. Christianity wasn’t even a thing when the Arch of Titus was constructed. They try to pretend that it’s all about theological differences (listen to the stuff that Fran is saying), but that’s just a cover story.
‘…Everything I wrote is 100% factual.’
Would that include…
‘Probably more Jews then non Jews want that statue of Lee down. Most of them are black and not Jewish…’
Fran, you can claim whatever you like. You appear to have the intellectual ability of a talking dog.
‘… Just the other day some Jewish guy was saying that the Arch of Titus is an example of Christian persecution…’
Yeah. That was a real face-palm moment. It was in a university newspaper, too. Not just some idiot on the internet.
People are not afraid of contradictions. They can assert that ‘Rome gathered hold of Jesus and incorporated him into the very very pagan Roman gods system’ at the same time when asserting that adoption of Christianity meant getting rid of the ‘Roman gods system’ without experiencing ‘cognitive dissonance’.
You say that ‘Jesus was a fraud a charlatan with a magic act. I have to admit that I agree with this assessment’. Imitating Sarah Silverman (“I Hope The Jews Did Kill Christ. I’d Fucking Do It Again in a Second”) would not the elicit much sympathy for you, notwithstanding your fake sympathy for ‘Jesus’s message’, which, like it or not, was: ‘The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof’. If you want to imitate her perhaps you should take her advise about ‘the real way’.
Just the final proof here that you and fellow orthodox are just the common Jews!
Disgusting.
Welcome to the 21st century……
‘Disgusting.’
So why should they?
“See you later alligator
After ‘while crocodile
See you later alligator
So long, that’s all, goodbye”.
Don’t come back.
I’m not agreeing or disagreeing with anything you said here. I would like to know what role “God” plays in Jewish religion (in your view).
BTW, the quotes I put around “God” are not meant insultingly. They’re used here because of all the conflicting definitions one encounters when that particular word is used.
There’s no point in arguing with them Brother Seraphim. On the one hand we have the apostasy of the Pharisees and the various heresies, like the pseudo-Arianism of Arabia, etc. On the other these Neo-Gnostic Marcionites like Guyenot who argue that Christianity was a Jewish conspiracy and probably would prefer for us all to become Wiccan, voodoo, rodnovery or Hare Krishna. The argument about the genocidal character of YHWH is simply false. Did Guyenot ever hear of the Book of Ruth? Look what the Aryans did to the Dravidians in India and how they treat Dalits today. I believe Fr. Seraphim Rose had an insight. Orthodox Christianity will hold very little appeal for humans in the end times. Various heresies and sects that appeal to the senses will dominate. Islam holds more appeal because of its sensuousness, the beauty of the civilization, etc. But who wants prayer and fasting? Rather than adhering to my rather meager prayer rule, I ignore it and debate non-Orthodox on Unz. But I couldn’t take it anymore, this blasphemy, especially an interview on Kevin Barrett’s podcast a month ago in which a Muslim apologist accused Saint Paul of being the “first anti-Christ” who corrupted the original “Islamic teaching” of Christ. But having studied Islam and Judaism quite closely, as well as Monophysitism and other Christian heresies, I can say for sure that intellectually, “Chalcedonian” Orthodoxy is the only pure truth. The Royal Doors will remain until the end; the gates of Hades will not prevail. Sadly, many are blind to this reality. They perceive Orthodoxy as something primitive and strange. Does E Michael Jones have a clue? He also attacked Orthodoxy in one of his interviews for being “schismatic.” Don’t the Latins know? Haven’t they read the same Fathers we have? The non-Orthodox, whether Chrisitian or non-Christian, think that religion is a matter of opinion. The School of Hillel said this, the School of Shammai said that. The Imam Abu Hanifa said this, the Imam Malik said that. No, it is a matter of objective truth. Either Filioque is true or it is false. It cannot be both. Either Jesus Christ died on the cross and rose from the dead and broke the iron bars and the copper doors, or it was just an apparition as the Qur’an teaches. The “conspiracy theorists” are on the right track for questioning the lies of the establishment, but they don’t get the bigger picture, that the powers of darkness are conspiring and that the demons’ intention is to destroy as many souls as possible before the Last Judgment. May the omophorion of Our Lady protect us. Be well dear Seraphim. I learned much from your posts.
I think the fault lies on both sides, and now largely with the Jews for perpetually misunderstanding and distorting the roots of the conflict with the aim of keeping Christians on the back foot. When the Christian cult was gaining its wings, it was under relentless persecution from large numbers of Jews. This is recorded for example in the Acts of the Apostles. “….they were hiding away for fear of the Jews…”. St Paul was himself a hunter of the Christians before his conversion. But after his conversion his sojourns around the Roman Empire often brought him in conflict with Jews. This is to be expected, Christians claim to have found the fulfillment of the promises of the OT in Jesus. But that Jesus was only a stinking man to some. The Triune nature of God cannot be a source of conflict in that era since the doctrine was under development. But Jesus’ claim to be the Son of God would of course be a the major bone of contention, since once one yield’s to that, there is no further point to the conflict.
You are conveniently conflating the chronology to blame Christians for the persecution endured under the Romans. For your information Christianity did not become the state religion until three centuries later, but during all that time it was persecuted in varying degrees by the Romans. Your problem with the Massada complex has to do with the martial skills of the Roman legions, those guys were ruthless, they wiped out everyone in their way. Julius Ceasar wiped out the Helvetians before that partly on the grounds that they were useless eaters who might just go on to forage his winter supplies. Jews were nothing in the scheme of things to the Romans. And Romans in any case were not under the thumbs of the Christians.
Jews, Christians and Muslims are not going to see eye to eye until the Messiah returns and wipes out all of us. So we might as well leave the matter to him.
You stupid people all do the same circus around my “name”. That’s why I keep using it! And guess why I have chosen this name to begin with!
I am back, and this means I am right: you are a Jew!
I see what you mean here. You are assuming that the Catholics acted as Jews would have, relentlessly pursuing an advantage.
In actual fact, the Catholic Church was in dire straits during this interval, almost in full retreat, and while the “alliance” looks real on paper, it was what is called a “dead letter” in practice.
The same interval you describe was an interval of Islamic recuperation from Western rule, not a time of severe persecution of the religion of Islam under a Catholic Christian and Jewish assault. Had there been such a persecution, it would have appeared within the United States and Europe, and that did not happen.
Really? I think they profess friendship and respect, and as soon as the Christian Zio is safely out the door they start giggling about such fools. Useful idiots for them, whether or not Lenin actually used the term (I am skeptical).
Obtain and read the jewish talmud. The hatred for Christianity is all in there and is a basic component of the jewish belief system.
One possible answer is collective ignorance.
“Collective ignorance” might be cultivated in younger generations, but we should also leave room for cognitive dissonance, when the preponderance of fact requires flat out denial. This would include adults nurturing love of Israel in their children while they’re painfully aware of its vices.
These, in turn, are guided by those who have transcended cognitive dissonance and embraced wholesale that Talmudic worldview in which the attainment of Jewish supremacy is imperative. They’re the strategists, and denying conspiracy is much like denying the fact that people plan, which is absurd on its face.
The fatalistic view incorporates all of this as an unavoidable consequence of a spiritual impetus set in motion long ago, one bearing too much momentum to stop.
It’s a bit strange to see so many ostensible anti-zionists call this the result of biological determinism when that view lies at the very core of zionist ideology.
We could say it’s telling us something about who they really are, but is that disposition also a matter of irreversible fate, or just something they’re haplessly enamored of?
Brother Seraphim… ? This “brother” is a Jew. I just see it! 😀
Frannie, my dear:
You seem to have admitted that more Jews than non-Jews want the memorials of MY people taken down. Was this a Freudian slip? Or are you acknowledging what seems to be the truth? That for whatever reason, northeastern Jews have a deep and abiding hatred for the Southern people? The SPLC person who leads the effort to remove Confederate monuments, and who cooked up the disgusting lie that the monuments were raised specifically to terrify blacks, is a member of the tribe.
Who do I hate? People that would destroy the monuments of my people in the name of some egalitarian tikkun olam. If it turns out those are Jews, well then — congratulations, they’ve earned it. The arrogance of your people is absolutely mind-boggling.
Please note, I don’t apply this loathing to all Jews. Only you tikkun olam types, who are the ones pulling the string of Black Lives Matter, US foreign policy, Oxycontin manufacture, hollywood filth and pornography.
Yeah, the JIDF ain’t deploying their best here.
Once again: Just the final proof here that you (Seraphim) and fellow orthodox are just the common Jews!
“And he spake this parable unto them, saying, 4 What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it? 5 And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders, rejoicing. 6 And when he cometh home, he calleth together his friends and neighbours, saying unto them, Rejoice with me; for I have found my sheep which was lost. 7 I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance”.
Shouldn’t I rejoice that I my modest contributions helped find the lost sheeps? I hope that they will put a good word for me when we’ll face the Judge of the living and of the dead.
I feel sad for the kinds of Mr. Guyenot who scaled up his attacks under a fake anonymity.
Keep me in your prayers.
See you later alligator
After ‘while, crocodile
Don’t you know you’re in my way now?
Can’t you see you cramp my style?
Take a look at BLM. 79% of American Blacks claim to be Christian
There’s a fallacy at work in that statement: BLM is by no means representative of most black Americans. Jewish support for BLM is rooted in the fact that BLM is Marxist first and black second.
It’s clear now that your devilish works here are done. I’m sorry I was too late here to point to the insignificant shit you were. Because really, your departure means less than nothing! It’s just a lying Jew leaving… We are waiting for the next…
It’s sounds as though you may be telling yourself a comforting lie. According to recent Pew Research Centre poll, 86% of blacks support BLM, whereas 60% of Whites do.
“Afterwards, Jesus knowing that all things were now accomplished, that the scripture might be fulfilled, said: I thirst.” John 19:28
And when He fulfilled “all things” from Scripture on Calvary, the temple veil was torn (Matthew 27:51), the Old Law was dead, “made void,” “blotted out,” “set aside,” “taken away” (Hebrews 7:18; Hebrews 10:9; Colossians 2:14; Ephesians 2:15; Jeremias 31:31-32; Malachias 2:8-12; Hebrews 8:5-13; Mark 7:7-9). The Old Law was replaced by the two greatest commandments:
“Master, which is the greatest commandment in the law? Jesus said to him: Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with thy whole heart, and with thy whole soul, and with thy whole mind. This is the greatest and the first commandment. And the second is like to this: Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments dependeth the whole law and the prophets.” Matthew 22:36-40 No longer dependent upon Moses, but upon Jesus Christ and His two greatest commandments!
Seraphim, may the Lord Jesus Christ Maran Yeshua ha-Moshiah save us. I am not an Orthodox priest so I cannot bless you. If I were, I would. But I cannot. And may the Holy Theotokos, Presvyataya Bogoroditza save us. I like to refer to Isus Hristos by his Hebrew honorifics. Maran Yeshua ha-Moshiah. If even a single “Jew” is baptized, it is a great feast in the Malkut d’shmaye, the kingdom of heaven. God loves us, He wants our salvation. But He doesn’t want slaves. He wants us to follow Him of our free will, but the heretics and apostates do not understand this. Satan wants slaves, God wants friends … God be with you Seraphim, Bog sa tobom, Allaha ‘Emek in Aramaic. May the omophorion of the Holy Theotokos protect us from the adverse powers … She is the one, the Purest of the Pure, of all humanity, Mort Miriam bat Yehoyaqim, Lady Mary daughter of Joachim, is the Mother of us all. And for those of you who don’t understand this, I pray for you and feel pity … May the Most Holy Theotokos save us, she is our mother, Yaldath Allaha in Aramaic … And yes, Frau Taubman, we crazy Orthodox Christians pray to a Jewish woman, we pray to Mort Miriam to intercede for us and for you. So do not call us “anti-Semites.” We are “anti-Pharisees.” We are the original Semites. May the omophorion of the Most Holy Theotokos, Yaldath Allaha, the Bearer of God, Maran Yeshua ha-Moshiah, protect us from the adverse powers, from satan and all his minions who seek to destroy souls and bring the reign of antichrist …
‘These, in turn, are guided by those who have transcended cognitive dissonance and embraced wholesale that Talmudic worldview in which the attainment of Jewish supremacy is imperative. They’re the strategists, and denying conspiracy is much like denying the fact that people plan, which is absurd on its face.’
I think this sort of view attributes to people a far-sightedness, altruism, and wisdom they rarely possess. Such individuals are either non-existent or extremely rare.
Rather, even when people are linked by certain common goals, they act above all for themselves, with goals that may even be limited to the next few minutes. For example, when Paul Wolfowitz came up with the formula that we intended to make Iraq into ‘a secular democracy with a tilt towards Israel,’ that was obviously silly. However, I doubt if he cared. He just wanted to say something that would impress the other people in the room.
If only there was a masterful, overarching plot. Then it would be reasonable to expect that we would be properly tended, and herded into green, well-watered pastures, where we would contentedly graze and grow fatter.
No such luck. One of the most frightening things about the world is that most of the people ruling us are clowns.
yes it was a slip perhaps Freudian perhaps not.
So the NOI produces books showing Jews hate blacks the major White Supremacist and are the worst of the confederates not only enslaving but the main people behind the economics and profitability of slave trading and shipping. Which is it you cannot have us Jews both be anti white and anti black? How does that work?
I am grateful that you have spared some of us from your loathing. I understand your frustration. While Jews are involved in the movements you hate, many are not, and covertly many non Jews are. For every Jewish oxycontin manufacture there are thousands of Chinese chemical companies producing the same shit, and an entire South American cartel continent there to distribute the drugs destroying the youth of American Juden free. No Jews involved. Hate is an energy not bound by logic or rational thought. You just need to know that somewhere along the line your thinking is not only incorrect but self defeating and absurd. The statues are not your people they represent many people. It is a bigger picture then the simpleton hate monger you sound like.
Your snide remark, implying low intellectual ability, shows your ignorance and species bigotry. Perhaps some cowardice as well since you assume that most of them (even the talking ones) will not read your comment. Sadly your attitude is not uncommon. I think that organizations like
https://www.aspca.org should form chapters of ADL (Animal Defense League) to monitor manifestions of hate of this type.
If there is one thing about you nobody can deny it is your obdurate persistence and incredible stamina. OK, make that two related things.
‘It’s sounds as though you may be telling yourself a comforting lie. According to recent Pew Research Centre poll, 86% of blacks support BLM, whereas 60% of Whites do.’
The ‘strongly support’ is even more telling. 71% versus 31%. The highest for any non-black group is 42%.
Black Lives Matter is representative of most Blacks. They’ve said so. So suck it up, and take your beating, or start thinking about what you want to do about it.
I like you so much Ortho. Primarily because you are deeply religious, spiritual (dogma is different then true spirituality which transcends everything), do not hate, and are very sincere. I want to impart one basic thought to you and your statement above. You want us (Jews to convert) you believe it is our salvation. I am not disagreeing with you and for many converts it is probably true. But there is a core of Jews that have in them a coded DNA that cannot convert even if they willed it. Ortho this was set up by Hashem on purpose. This is the way it is suppose to be for what ever reason this paradigm between the three Abrahamic religions exist because that is the way G-d wants it to exist. We Jews could no more convert then a tiger could change there stripes. It is in our pores it is part of our being, we are coded with these ideas.
To understand this paradigm is to cease hatred. For we Jews are who we are. There are no conspiracies there are no plans. We exist in a world without control like everyone else. There is only one divine being that can stop all this. I hope you can understand this and process why we are not able to accept Jesus as our lord and savior and his mother Mary. We are not damned we are still a holy people within our selves and are in communication with the divine. That is how we have survived, by G-ds grace.
It’s called being anti-goy, Fran.
Run-on sentence and illogic in view, have you finished grammar schul? Judaism hates all Gentiles and Jews seem to hate even Black Jews. Israelis admit Ethiopian women were forcibly given birth control shots: http://www.haaretz.com/news/national/israel-admits-ethiopian-women-were-given-birth-control-shots.premium-1.496519 http://www.salon.com/2013/01/28/israel_admits_ethiopian_jewish_immigrants_were_given_birth_control_shots/
Adolf Hitler and Barbara Specter – Multiculturalists
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CvpqbTW5gXh3/
‘… We are not damned we are still a holy people within our selves and are in communication with the divine. That is how we have survived, by G-ds grace.’
However, that is not what the New Testament teaches.
It’s amusing to realize that the argument can — at least as I understand it — be reconciled with the teachings of Islam.
Perhaps you’re spitting on the wrong goyim, Fran.
…but now that I think of it, you’ve abused both faiths. So whatcha gonna do?
Hope the Evangelicals keep loving you? Don’t tell them about Mary and the Roman soldier. They won’t like that.
That’s an excellent summary you have at the end, Ace. It omits a few things like Operation Cast Lead, and the seeming fact that it was Israel that breached ceasefires with Hamas at least once, that Hamas was even created by Israel to divide the Palestinians to prevent them from making peace; the two wars against Lebanon, the first bringing Hizballah into existence, the killing of Rachel Corrie, … and the Six Day War in 1967 was really unprovoked, naked aggression, a war of conquest that got them part of Syria as well as the rest of Palestine. And that the original so-called War of Independence was not that, the UN Jewish Partition had not been attacked by the surrounding countries that, unprepared for war, came rushed to rescue the Palestinians. That was also naked aggression to get more land than just that UN partition. And that the people in the Gaza Strip prison are refugees driven to flee in boats when the Jews attacked the coastal cities to the north, with huge drownings.
But please learn more about how there are many Arabs there. They are the indigenous people, the original Hebrews and Canaanites. The original conquest of them was led by a Polish Jew, Ben-Gurion, who knew that very well, mentioned it in a book even. The Israelis are essentially European Jews but made secret attacks that made Jews from places like Egypt and Iraq flee to the land they had stolen, “Israel” they called it, just to have more Jews there. But the latter are real Semites, those European Jews are not (though insist that they are, including with fake DNA tests), but they are horribly racist. It is they who are the worst anti-Semites of all time: see if you can find Jonathan Cook’s article on the Stolen Babies. They drove Jews there from Arab countries but then stole their babies out of racism.
Jews bad people. Jews fake people. Israel bad country full of fake people. All other countries are good full of good people, full of non Jews- good people Arabs are good people. Muslims are good people Jews are bad people. Jews kill babies. Jews steal babies and then kill them. Jews steal land from good people peaceful people, then kill the indigenous babies. Israel bad country full of bad people. Jews are racist. Arabs are not racist they are good. Jews drowned good indigenous people in Gaza in small boats fleeing for their lives. Arabs real semites. Jews have fake DNA. Hamas good. Hezbollah good. Israel bad. Jews bad. Israel nagged aggression. Arabs peaceful people in their peaceful lands. All peace and good. Muslims good. Non Jews good. Jews bad. Israel bad.
Ahhh Jew hatred Nonny is the best at it because she is so base, like a cartoon.
That’s quite a comprehensive list of misdeeds you’ve compiled there, Franny.
But, you forgot to include the number one misdeed of Jewish Supremacist Organizations, though…
Opening the floodgates to our precious homelands to mass immigration:
Neither is that what the OLD Testament teaches. GOD disputes the “holiness” of the Jews and that is why the Jews have gone with Satan instead and “defeated” GOD. Lest you whine about repeated memes—when you repeat your lies and stupidities, I repeat the antidotes. That’s how it works outside of the
safe spaces forcontrolled spaces of Satan’s Select.
Well shit Geo, if Jews are going to steal babies from mommies of course they are going to fuck up Europe,
“Lets go steal some babies, drown the fleeing Gazan’s in their boats, make sure they are drowned, gasping for air and then march into Europe and fuck it up with immigrants killing their precious culture and people” Because we of course Geo we Jews rein supreme!! The super human supreme Jews.
Call the police call some Imams some Priest. OMG stealing babies!! I heard they steal the babies and then perform rituals on them.
They drove Jews there from Arab countries but then stole their babies out of racism.
Nothing like a little blood libel to get the Ju Ju juices flowing.
Oh, of course, PEW RESEARCH SAYS. Excuse me all to hell. I didn’t know who I was talking to. Imbecile.
‘Jews bad people. Jews fake people. Israel bad country full of fake people. All other countries are good full of good people, full of non Jews- good people Arabs are good people. Muslims are good people Jews are bad people. Jews kill babies. Jews steal babies and then kill them. Jews steal land from good people peaceful people, then kill the indigenous babies. Israel bad country full of bad people. Jews are racist. Arabs are not racist they are good. Jews drowned good indigenous people in Gaza in small boats fleeing for their lives. Arabs real semites. Jews have fake DNA. Hamas good. Hezbollah good. Israel bad. Jews bad. Israel nagged aggression. Arabs peaceful people in their peaceful lands. All peace and good. Muslims good. Non Jews good. Jews bad. Israel bad…’
Close enough, Fran. Keep trying. You’ll see the light.
‘Neither is that what the OLD Testament teaches. GOD disputes the “holiness” of the Jews and that is why the Jews have gone with Satan instead and “defeated” GOD. Lest you whine about repeated memes—when you repeat your lies and stupidities, I repeat the antidotes. That’s how it works outside of the safe spaces for controlled spaces of Satan’s Select…’
Isn’t this more or less the point of the parable of the bad husbandmen?
That always seemed really obvious to me — but what do I know?
Calm down.
In case you haven’t realised , Unz himself LITERALLY wrote one of the BEST articles today to share with anyone about the many lies found in the mainstream narrative of the ‘Holocaust’:
https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
Not only that, but Gilad Atzmon himself, in the context, is NOT promoting the mainstream view of Jews as victims either.
Your statement almost reads like a Zionist parody of what they would have anti-Zionists appear as.
The REQUIREMENT of certain viewpoints to be maintained under the threat of censorship is something that only those who are afraid of the truth do, and that’s the other side, not us!
This is the ‘core’ of stiff-necked people which existed from the beginning:
“How quickly they have turned aside from the way that I commanded them! They have made for themselves a molten calf and have bowed down to it. They have sacrificed to it and said, ‘These, O Israel, are your gods, who brought you up out of the land of Egypt.’” The LORD also said to Moses, “I have seen this people, and they are indeed a stiff-necked people. Now leave Me alone, so that My anger may burn against them and consume them. Then I will make you into a great nation.”…
There are the same people of whom Jesus and the prophets spoke, the people who “who kills the prophets and stones those sent to her [Jerusalem]! :
“But though he had done so many miracles before them, yet they believed not on him: 38 That the saying of Esaias the prophet might be fulfilled, which he spake, Lord, who hath believed our report? and to whom hath the arm of the Lord been revealed? 39 Therefore they could not believe, because that Esaias* said again, 40 He hath blinded their eyes, and hardened their heart; that they should not see with their eyes, nor understand with their heart, and be converted, and I should heal them. 41 These things said Esaias, when he saw his glory, and spake of him”.
* And I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go to this people? And I said, behold, I am [here], send me. And he said, Go, and say to this people, 9 Ye shall hear indeed, but ye shall not understand; and ye shall see indeed, but ye shall not perceive. 10 For the heart of this people has become gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes have they closed; lest they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and be converted, and I should heal them”.
Jeremiah:
“And it shall come to pass, when ye shall say, Wherefore has the Lord our God done all these things to us? that thou shalt say to them, Because ye served strange gods in your land, so shall ye serve strangers in a land that is not yours. 20 Proclaim these things to the house of Jacob, and let them be heard in the house of Juda. 21 Hear ye now these things, O foolish and senseless people; who have eyes, and see not; and have ears, and hear not: 22 will ye not be afraid of me? saith the Lord; and will ye not fear before me, who have set the sand for a bound to the sea, [as] a perpetual ordinance, and it shall not pass it: yea, it shall rage, but not prevail; and its waves shall roar, but not pass over it. 23 But this people has a disobedient and rebellious heart; and they have turned aside and gone back: 24 and they have not said in their heart, Let us fear now the Lord our God, who gives us the early and latter rain, according to the season of the fulfillment of the ordinance of harvest, and has preserved [it] for us”.
Saint Paul:
” What then? Israel hath not obtained that which he seeketh for; but the election hath obtained it, and the rest were blinded. 8 (According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber, eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear;) unto this day. 9 And David saith, Let their table be made a snare, and a trap, and a stumblingblock, and a recompence unto them: 10 Let their eyes be darkened, that they may not see, and bow down their back always. 11 I say then, Have they stumbled that they should fall? God forbid: but rather through their fall salvation is come unto the Gentiles, for to provoke them to jealousy. 12 Now if the fall of them be the riches of the world, and the diminishing of them the riches of the Gentiles; how much more their fulness?”
Sarah Silverman!
It really doesn’t matter if I’m an imbecile or not. That’s like telling me how dumb I am when I’m making a shit-ton of money. I’ll keep the money while you keep your superior intellect.
Now, if you don’t like the Pew poll what do you propose as an alternative?
I do not recognize your church or your authority. You are a band of idol worshipers. Many gods. Sons of gods, mothers of gods, fathers of gods. Gods birthing gods from virgins. This is an anathema to the one true god. The unity of one. Your gods are fake. You create statues of them and bow down and pray to them. Figurines of people, like the idols that Abraham smashed to declare his understanding of the one true unknowable god. That is not bound or understood by our senses or temporal time. You are a loathsome sort to keep posting a fake document. I doubt weather anyone on this site cares to see that document repeated. They can vote on it with agree to disagree. Agree with reposting or disagree stop. Denigration of a person is against the teachings of Jesus.
Not just Europe, Fran. They’re in the process of effing up the New World, too. America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. They’re going for broke.
That’s why that NY Orthodox Jew admonished his brethren to run for the hills.
Now remember, Fran… mess with peoples’ homelands, don’t expect them to be overjoyed.
hmmm I will keep that in mind Geo. Trouble is what you say is not my experience and I tend to trust my own eyes and ears. Beside the fact if you do not mind me saying you are a tad obsessed with the Ju Ju’s to see the forest thru the trees. Maybe you should discus with a friend or a shrink. Obsession is a bad thing.
I have noticed in my community here in the Hamptons many of my friends are non Jews and very wealthy, contractors, window manufactures. Actually one of my friends is a contractor with Colin’s last name I pray they are not related. You can look him up. All of these non Jews have planes and sail boats are on hospital boards. They are do gooders. They are also all secular. I could name 50 of these people off the bat. I do not know many Jews out here.
So these people are out marching for BLM, and I wish I could show you their FB pages where they cry about their white privilege (guilt). Now mind you most of these people never saw a black person up close and personal. They called me to see if I was going to march for Floyd. I feigned that I was busy with work. The women dressed up in pink pussy hats after Trump was elected to go to the Women’s march with the horror show of Women Tamika Malroy and Linda Sarsour, the resident Jihadi Muslim woman, who is BFF’s with Farrakhan. They still have not forgiven me for not going with them on a bus they rented for Washington DC. It was a real shit show.
These people are all secular non practicing Christians. Their children also are very embarrassed about being white and wealthy, also not identified with a religion. At my small Chabad not a one of us is secular and not a one of us is marching. We all voted for Lee Zeldin and they all voted for the Dem and the horror Chuck Schumer.
So I guess that I do not have to tell you what these people feel about immigration. The religious Jews are all anti. It is not just the religious Jews it is the religious Christians that are anti immigration.
So you see Geo this is really about the secular vs. the religious. Religious Jews and Religious Christians world wide are aligned with this platform. It is the non Jews and Jewish secular that are pro immigration.
I think you are a total nut job. But it is my duty to report the facts.
We are not living in Medieval times. Religious Christians and Jews are on the same page. Supremacy was a Talmudic view of Christians and gentiles after Rome appropriated Jesus, to keep Jews from converting. It no longer applies. The Talmudic view of gentiles was time sensitive, to instill fear and foster separation from Christians. Jews have no supremacist view and are not planing on destroying the west. Jews have no plans about anything regarding a new world order. But like I said you are a mess so what is the point of posting. You and your KMac BS.
‘I do not recognize your church or your authority. You are a band of idol worshipers. Many gods. Sons of gods, mothers of gods, fathers of gods. Gods birthing gods from virgins. This is an anathema to the one true god. The unity of one. Your gods are fake. You create statues of them and bow down and pray to them. Figurines of people, like the idols that Abraham smashed to declare his understanding of the one true unknowable god…’
So much for new, tolerant Fran. Fuck that ecumenical shit, right?
That’s your opinion, Fran. While (((your guy))) is still busy PORKING HIS “GODDESS” SHEKINAHI’m going with GOD’s opinion:
Jews murdered their own children, but insist that they have never murdered ours. http://judaism.is/ritual-murder
Yes, it is obvious. I refer to it in my “Big Jewish Lies • the Romans did it” page. http://judaism.is/the-romans-did-it.html
I think this sort of view attributes to people a far-sightedness, altruism, and wisdom they rarely possess. Such individuals are either non-existent or extremely rare.
Altruism isn’t requisite when the objective is the supremacy of but one tribe.
It’s accurate to say such individuals are rare, but it doesn’t take more than a tiny minority to craft a plan of action. Some of those plans have been hidden in plain sight, purloined letters such as “Clean Break.” Others are revealed after the fact, as is the case with Herzl’s diaries and the private correspondences of other modern zionists prior to 1947. Then we have reasonable inferences, such as those which may be drawn given the close relationship between Israeli and Saudi intelligence agencies seven years prior to the 9/11 attacks, documented Israeli proximity to every one of the alleged 19 hijackers well before the event, and the overconfident dancers apprehended and subsequently released by Armitage and Dershowitz before the FBI’s investigation into their activity reached its conclusion, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.
If you trust Victor Ostrovsky, then Israel duped Reagan into bombing Qaddafi’s home by covertly reaching Libya’s shoreline, spiriting a radio transmitter to an undisclosed location, and broadcasting information (in Libyan Arabic no less!) that American surveillance teams picked up and understood as an admission of Libyan responsibility for the Berlin bombings. Of course, we could just say that Ostrovsky’s making the whole thing up. Chalk it up to his Jewishness, perhaps. Intelligence agencies would never be so devious and cunning, would they?
If only there was a masterful, overarching plot. Then it would be reasonable to expect that we would be properly tended, and herded into green, well-watered pastures, where we would contentedly graze and grow fatter.
There’s nothing that obviates multiple plans, each originating from a different party, from being implemented. Some, however, happen to succeed where others do not. Such is the way of the world.
I see no need to imagine the planners as necessarily altruistic. The expectation you describe could just as easily remain unfulfilled precisely because they’re not so benevolent.
Some, however, happen to succeed where others do not.
It helps, of course, to hold sway over agencies of government, media, education, finance, and industry, whether directly or by proxy.
Frankly, I’m surprised that you can’t see how this is possible.
how can you be a “jew” but not of the tribe of judah and then whens its based on the religion which is a whole bunch of stuff, a whole bunch of kabbalah….and then use “prole” stuff which means a worker which is Marxist claptrap that comes from Jewish Britain its literally self enslavement to the doctrines of men and demons…seriously how many isms are needed?
Mr. Atzmon describes a “Zionist dream” that involves being a nice normal guy or something like that, but nothing to do with the land of Israel. He is trying to redefine Zionism apparently. Zionism is all about the land of Israel, the one described in the Tanach.
Jewish people do have roots in the soil. That soil.
But in the meantime, this singing of coarse songs has been too successful. Jews are represented among the worst in societies where we live but also among the best. If we want to be criminals, we can be good ones. If we want to be leaders in science, we can do that well. To pick on the bad and forget the good is not right. If societies want the Jews gone, they might stop supporting the Muslims occupying our land, whose first work of architecture (now known to precede Mecca or Medina by more than a century) was the “Dome of the Rock” mosque right in the middle of our wrecked temple. They apparently exist for the purpose of hating us.
Is this the side you want to be on? Morality aside, do you expect to be successful that way?
I missed the part about how old Barbara Specter was elected to leadership in the EU or morphed into Angela Merkel.
CIA must be ecstatic…
At the end there I’m sure I smelled a note of claiming to be Christian, mostly though there was just the usual conflation of jews and Judahites. Constant reference to the bible, prophets and kings of the Hebrews. The jews are in no way related to the Hebrews of the Bible. Even the religion they practice is entirely different from that practiced by the Hebrews. It resembles the pharisaic rabbinism that Christ constantly rebuked the Israelites for entertaining, the wickedness brought back from captivity in Babylon. A version of it went straight from Babylon to the Khazarians/jews centuries after the days of Christ on Earth. These jews are not the Christ killers, the ones who killed Christ were the Hebrews and they were in turn all killed in AD70. The very last one cut his own throat at Masada. These jews are no different in ‘uniqueness’ to the Germanic Christian groups of America who strive to be cut off and different. The only difference is that the jews strive to be thoroughly evil and anti God and man alike. The methods of being insular as a group are the same,. Not special then. Just vile.
Jewish power is not on the throne but behind the throne.
Too bad that too many Jewish people are narcissistic, sociopathic manipulators (of course not all, there are also many introverts among them, but also a disproportionate number of extreme extroverts). That may be one of the reasons why they love to virtue signal: https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/if-you-do-this-chances-are-you-are-either-a-narcissist-psychopath-or-manipulator
(ironically the author if the article may be Jewish, too). Probably their history excessively selected for such personalities, which explains their successes as lawyers, actors, artists etc. More generally, “psychological intensity” as Prof. K MacDonald put it.
It is a mistake to treat Jews as a monolythic entity, of course (just like with any other people) but there are observable tendencies.
AFAIK genetic studies don’t support your claims.
lol… you must’ve also missed the part about Barbara Specter working for an NGO funded by György Schwartz. (György was a student of Karl Popper and claims him as his mentor. Karl is the philosopher who authored The Open Society and its Enemies).
Careful you don’t choke on this, artichoke…
Excerpt from George Soros Bet Big on Liberal Democracy. Now He Fears He Is Losing:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/17/magazine/george-soros-democrat-open-society.html
… and if you’re really interested in the fine work György’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) has been up to, you should simply peruse this report:
Frannie, as it happens I don’t have a big issue with Jews being slave-traders. That’s what people did at the time. Most old cemeteries in Southern cities have a Jewish section. Jews had a certain role in the economy of the old South as slave traders and cotton brokers (that’s how Lehman brothers got started; I think Weil and Gotshal of the eponymous law firm have origins in Tennessee in the same sort of trade. And then there’s Judah Benjamin, the secretary of war). That doesn’t bother me in the least. 25,000 Jews fought in the Confederate armies. I genuinely appreciate your contribution to the cause of the South.
However, you’re incorrect in stating the statues are not my people. They are — just as, I suppose, the Jews of the Russian Pale are your people. The Confederate memorials represent the Southern soldiers who fought to defend the Southern land from the progressive, modernist forces of industrial and finance capitalism represented by the Northern powers. My grandmother told me stories of how she and her mother raised money for these memorials through bake sales and penny drives. Exactly why your people have chosen to wage war on my people is a source of never-ending mystery to me. And noticing this inspires me to start noticing other things.
Simpleton hate monger? That’s more applicable to Tim Wise, Noel Ignatiev, Michelle Goldberg at the NYT and many others of the Jewish people who are dripping with venom for whites in general, and Southern whites in particular. I realize that they do not speak for all Jews, and do not represent all Jews, but they are certainly the loudest, and I don’t hear anyone from the Jewish community calling them out.
Far as the Sacklers go, Oxy was developed and marketed as non-addictive, which they knew was an outright lie.