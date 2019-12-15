"Pornography and Political Control"

At 4:30 pm on March 30, 2002, Israeli military forces took over Palestinian TV stations when they occupied Ramallah in the West Bank. Shortly after occupying the Al-Watan TV station, the Israeli forces began broadcasting pornography over its transmitter. The Palestinians were outraged and bewildered. “Why in the world,” one woman wondered, “should one do such a thing?” The answer is simple. The Israelis broadcast pornography because pornography is a weapon in the arsenal of psychological warfare.

We are told that “Sexual freedom goes hand in hand with freedom of speech” and that “The issue of pornographic images is intrinsically linked to the issue of freedom of speech,” but in reality pornography is a form of control. Pornography has nothing to do with freedom. Pornography is a weapon because, as St. Thomas Aquinas pointed out, lust “darkens the mind.” Lust makes you blind. A blind opponent is easily defeated. Pornography is the weaponization of Lust.

The best symbol of the military use of lust is Samson and Delilah. After Samson’s reason lost control of his passions, he ended up “eyeless in Gaza, grinding at the mill with slaves.” The Israelis unleashed the same weapon at the same place 3,000 years later because they wanted to make the Palestinians “eyeless in Gaza” as well. The Israelis wanted to enslave the Palestinians. They did not want to liberate them.

St. Augustine brought the biblical story of Samson up to date in his day shortly after the fall of the Roman Empire when he wrote, “It is clear that sin is the primary cause of servitude.” That means, he continued in another passage from the same book, that “a good man, though a slave, is free; but a wicked man, though a king, is a slave. For he serves, not one man alone, but, what is worse, as many masters as he has vices.”

Man was free as long as he was moral, which is to say as long as he acted according to the dictates of practical reason. Man is not free to be irrational. Man can use his freedom to give into passion, but at that point he becomes a slave. Pornography was a part of Roman culture as the mosaics in whorehouses at Pompei made clear. After the fall of Rome, pornography disappeared because Christian Europe based its culture on Augustine’s principle that a man had as many masters as he had vices.

Roughly 1,300 years later, the world got turned upside down. The word for that sort of political change is revolution. Pornography re-entered western culture as a weapon in the 18th century. I’m referring to the illustrated versions of the Marquis de Sade’s pornographic opus Justine, which appeared at the Palais Royale before the French Revolution and were instrumental in bringing about that revolution as well. In case you forgot, the Marquis de Sade started the French Revolution from his cell in the Bastille. The Marquis de Sade wrote that “The state of the moral man is one of tranquility and peace, the state of an immoral man is one of perpetual unrest.” That sounds like something St. Augustine could have written. St. Augustine would say, if you want to be free be moral. But, turning the idea upside down, the Marquis de Sade was telling the tyrants who emerged during the course of the French Revolution that if you want to enslave a population, promote vice.

The Marquis de Sade is simply Augustine turned upside down. He understood that in order to create a revolution you have to subvert the morals of the people first. To bring this about the Marquis de Sade proposed exhibiting women naked in the theaters. This created a problem because in a big theater it’s difficult to see the girls, but in a small theater where the girls are visible, the crowd is small.

Technology solved that problem. Pornography is always a function of technology. What followed was 200 years of more and more refined methods of control based on more and more advance technology. One major technological breakthrough was the motion picture, an invention which created cultural civil war between America’s three main ethnic groups—Protestants, Catholics, and Jews—during the 1920s. Hollywood was a Jewish creation, and within a decade of its founding the Jews, like the Israelis who invaded Ramallah, were using the motion picture industry as a weapon against the people of the United States of America, who were outraged at their promotion of obscenity and demanded that the government take action. When the Protestants under Will Hays failed to rein in Jewish obscenity, the Catholics instituted a boycott which threatened to bankrupt Hollywood, and the Jews backed down and instituted the Production Code in 1934.

Pornography got weaponized again in Germany. In the period following Germany’s defeat in 1919, Jews like Magnus Hirschfeld brought Hitler to power by his flagrant attempts to promote homosexuality through his Institute for Sexual Science.

In 1947 the United States scrapped the Jewish Morgenthau plan to starve the conquered German people to death and put Marshall plan in its place, to restore Germany as a Bulwark against Soviet communism. That meant pumping money into the economy and to ensure that the Germans had something to buy the Allies imported 150 tons of obscene material into Germany. Pornography was weaponized once again, this time to destroy the moral fiber of the German people, which was the Jewish way to ensure that there was no resurgence of National Socialism. The Catholic Church mounted a campaign against “Schmutz und Schund,” but it was no match for that country’s illustrated magazines, all of which had to get a license from a Jewish psychiatrist by the name of David Mardachi Levy.

For 31 years, the Catholics protected the American people against the weaponization of human sexuality, but in 1965, in the wake of the Second Vatican Council, the Catholics lost their nerve and the Jews broke the code with their Holocaust porn film The Pawnbroker. Within seven years, hard core pornography—Deep Throat, The Devil and Miss Jones, and Behind the Green Door—was being shown in first-run movie houses. In 2004, Professor Nathan Abrams wrote:

Jewish involvement in porn…is the result of an atavistic hatred of Christian authority: they are trying to weaken the dominant culture in America by moral subversion…Pornography thus becomes a way of defiling Christian culture and, as it penetrates to the very heart of the American mainstream (and is no doubt consumed by those very same WASPs), its subversive character becomes more charged. Which is one more way of saying that pornography is a weapon which Jews wielded to destroy the Christian culture of the countries which allowed them the rights they granted to their citizens.

In 1978 Jimmy Carter appointed Paul Volcker as head of the Federal Reserve System as a way of placating the creditor class, which felt that inflation had gotten out of control. Volcker’s “cure” for inflation was raising interest rates to unheard of levels. By 1980 T-bills were paying 20 percent interest. In order to lend money at these rates, banks had to persuade legislators to abolish state usury laws. The result was the collapse of America’s manufacturing base, low wages, and the rise of vulture capitalism. The sexual liberation of the ‘70s along with the de-criminalization of usury distracted workers from the fact that their wages had stagnated. As the compound interest which drives usurious loans kicked in and more and more money got concentrated into the hands of fewer and fewer people, the children of the baby boomers who cheered the sexual liberation of the ‘70s woke up to find themselves enslaved to unrepayable student loan debt and addicted to pornography.

As Andrew Joyce pointed out in the Unz review, “Vulture capitalism is Jewish capitalism.” Vulture capitalists like Paul Singer now control the Republican Party. The rise in vulture capitalism was closely paralleled by the rise of pornography. Both phenomena were Jewish. The enormous amount of money which ended up in the hands of Jewish usurers was used to fund think tanks, non-profit corporations, and NGOs which then promoted sodomy and pornography as a way of distracting men who should have been forming families from their economic misery.

The best example of this confluence of Jewish money and ideas is the Cato Institute, which was founded in 1977 by Charles Koch and Murray Rothbard and received its funding from the Koch brothers foundations and the Bradley Foundation, which ended up under the control of neoconservative godfather Irving Kristol through his proxy Michael Joyce. Capitalism is state-sponsored usury. After Paul Volker, who died on December 8, allowed the creditors whose interests he served to strike down every usury law in this country, the Cato Institute used the money which accrued from the usurious take-over of the economy to undermine the moral basis of the social order, taking political power out of the hands of the people and placing it in hands of the oligarchs.

When pornographer John Stagliano, also a member of the Cato Institute, was charged with producing obscene material in 2010, the Cato Foundation rushed to his defense. A series of articles in Reason Magazine, also funded by the Koch brothers, portrayed Stagliano as a martyr to the cause of free speech, trotting out libertarian “principles” to defend him. In an article defending Ira Isaacs, who had produced videos “of a female engaging in sex acts involving human bodily waste and a video . . .of a female engaged in sex acts with animals,” Reason referred to pornography as “America’s liberty.”

Like the vulture capitalism which is its main source of funding, Libertarianism is a Jewish ideology confected by people like Ayn Rand, Milton Friedman, and Murray Rothbard, who was also a member of the Cato Institute, to defend oligarchic interests. Jewish Libertarians believe in free speech, but only when it serves their interests. A good case in point is Alan Dershowitz, who used the free speech ploy to defend Deep Throat in 1972, when Jews had not yet completed their take-over of American culture, but then abandoned it and promoted hate speech legislation after that take-over was complete. In a breathtaking expression of Jewish hypocrisy, the same Dershowitz who defended pornography as free speech in 1972 stood next to Donald Trump in December 2019 when he signed an executive order using Title VI to ban criticism of Israel and “anti-Semitism” on college campuses.

Over the course of the 1980s, Americans witnessed the simultaneous de-criminalization of usury and pornography. Usury and pornography go hand in hand. The ultimate result of the moral deregulation which took place beginning in the 1970s was massive student loan debt and massive addiction to pornography, which the Cato Institute justified to distract newly enslaved college graduates from the fact that they will never pay off their debts.

In 1986, the Meese Commission made significant inroads in trying to stop pornography, but government could not keep up with the combination of technological innovation and libertarian ideology which used free speech to justify pornography. In 1989, the Jew Reuben Sturman ended up going to jail after setting up a series of pornographic film houses, but the film loop he pioneered became obsolete with the invention of the VCR, and VHS tapes became obsolete with the opening up of the Internet. At that point Hollywood produced two pro-porn propaganda films—Boogie Nights and The People vs. Larry Flynt—and the government under the direction of Bill Clinton, a man who had difficulty controlling his passions, passed the misnamed Communications Decency Act, which effectively ended government efforts to prosecute obscenity.

Contrary to the freedom which Larry Flynt and the libertarians promised, the result of the de facto decriminalization of pornography was, as St. Augustine could have predicted, an exponential increase in addiction, which is the modern term for slavery to sin. Predictably, the media outlets under oligarchic control said that addiction to pornography was a myth. Reporting on “Fascinating, rigorous new research,” Psychology Today announced that there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that “sex addiction is real.” That claim flies in the face of the fact that a Google search of the terms “porn” and “addiction” yields 67,000,000 results.

In November 2019, the young men who were the main victims of this campaign of covert psychological warfare announced a boycott of pornography and the masturbation which was its invariable companion in something they called No-Nut-November. The reaction of the oligarchs who created sexual revolution to distract this cohort from the fact that they were hopelessly enslaved to their own passions and student loan debt was swift in coming when Rolling Stone magazine denounced anyone who objected to pornography as anti-Semitic. As its authority on the matter, Rolling Stone cited David Ley, PhD, author of The Myth of Sexual Addiction and “a clinical psychologist and sex therapist who studies pornography and mental health.” Ley dismissed No Nut November as “a creepy little smorgasbord of insecurity-driven hate with anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia all rolled up in one.” Ley goes on to say that “anti-masturbation ideology has historically been used as a tool by fascist figures to gain social control,” when what he really meant to say is that Wilhelm Reich saw masturbation as a way of fighting “fascism,” which was his term for the authoritarian personality, which was synonymous with Catholicism and intact families.

If the libertarians are interested in promoting freedom, why are they promoting pornography? Everyone now knows that pornography leads to addiction, but now we also know that nobody pays for it, eliminating the economic incentive which got used to justify it as a business. Ten years ago, people like John Stagliano could get rich from producing pornography. Now porn is free, and no one is making money by producing it. According to one pornographer, “Getting people to pay for porn is a very difficult thing to do,” he says. “We’re literally fighting and clawing for every dollar. Ten years ago, it didn’t matter. If one customer left, there’d be another to take his place. But every customer matters now.”

So porn isn’t really about money after all. It’s about control. The libertarians who loudly proclaim their support of freedom are really interested in promoting addiction because addiction is a form of control which is congenial to the Jewish oligarchs who fund think tanks like the Cato Institute. The moral is clear: anyone who defends pornography is either what Lenin called a “useful idiot” or what I call a Kochsucker, which is to say, a “conservative” agent of the oligarchs, like Charlie Kirk, whose mission is to control and destroy the very people he claims to liberate. Logos is rising. We now know that sexual liberation is a form of control. Consciousness is not reversible. We now have empirical proof that St. Augustine was right when he pointed out that a man has as many masters as he has vices.

E. Michael Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine and the author of Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation and Political Control . Both are available at culturewars.com.

