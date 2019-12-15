"Pornography and Political Control"

At 4:30 pm on March 30, 2002, Israeli military forces took over Palestinian TV stations when they occupied Ramallah in the West Bank. Shortly after occupying the Al-Watan TV station, the Israeli forces began broadcasting pornography over its transmitter. The Palestinians were outraged and bewildered. “Why in the world,” one woman wondered, “should one do such a thing?” The answer is simple. The Israelis broadcast pornography because pornography is a weapon in the arsenal of psychological warfare.
We are told that “Sexual freedom goes hand in hand with freedom of speech” and that “The issue of pornographic images is intrinsically linked to the issue of freedom of speech,”[1]https://www.numero.com/en/art/art-and-porn-aros-muse...land#_ but in reality pornography is a form of control. Pornography has nothing to do with freedom. Pornography is a weapon because, as St. Thomas Aquinas pointed out, lust “darkens the mind.” Lust makes you blind. A blind opponent is easily defeated. Pornography is the weaponization of Lust.
The best symbol of the military use of lust is Samson and Delilah. After Samson’s reason lost control of his passions, he ended up “eyeless in Gaza, grinding at the mill with slaves.” The Israelis unleashed the same weapon at the same place 3,000 years later because they wanted to make the Palestinians “eyeless in Gaza” as well. The Israelis wanted to enslave the Palestinians. They did not want to liberate them.
St. Augustine brought the biblical story of Samson up to date in his day shortly after the fall of the Roman Empire when he wrote, “It is clear that sin is the primary cause of servitude.” That means, he continued in another passage from the same book, that “a good man, though a slave, is free; but a wicked man, though a king, is a slave. For he serves, not one man alone, but, what is worse, as many masters as he has vices.”[2]St. Augustine, City of God (New York: Doubleday, 1958), p. 88.
Man was free as long as he was moral, which is to say as long as he acted according to the dictates of practical reason. Man is not free to be irrational. Man can use his freedom to give into passion, but at that point he becomes a slave. Pornography was a part of Roman culture as the mosaics in whorehouses at Pompei made clear. After the fall of Rome, pornography disappeared because Christian Europe based its culture on Augustine’s principle that a man had as many masters as he had vices.
Roughly 1,300 years later, the world got turned upside down. The word for that sort of political change is revolution. Pornography re-entered western culture as a weapon in the 18th century. I’m referring to the illustrated versions of the Marquis de Sade’s pornographic opus Justine, which appeared at the Palais Royale before the French Revolution and were instrumental in bringing about that revolution as well. In case you forgot, the Marquis de Sade started the French Revolution from his cell in the Bastille. The Marquis de Sade wrote that “The state of the moral man is one of tranquility and peace, the state of an immoral man is one of perpetual unrest.” That sounds like something St. Augustine could have written. St. Augustine would say, if you want to be free be moral. But, turning the idea upside down, the Marquis de Sade was telling the tyrants who emerged during the course of the French Revolution that if you want to enslave a population, promote vice.
The Marquis de Sade is simply Augustine turned upside down. He understood that in order to create a revolution you have to subvert the morals of the people first. To bring this about the Marquis de Sade proposed exhibiting women naked in the theaters. This created a problem because in a big theater it’s difficult to see the girls, but in a small theater where the girls are visible, the crowd is small.
Technology solved that problem. Pornography is always a function of technology. What followed was 200 years of more and more refined methods of control based on more and more advance technology. One major technological breakthrough was the motion picture, an invention which created cultural civil war between America’s three main ethnic groups—Protestants, Catholics, and Jews—during the 1920s. Hollywood was a Jewish creation, and within a decade of its founding the Jews, like the Israelis who invaded Ramallah, were using the motion picture industry as a weapon against the people of the United States of America, who were outraged at their promotion of obscenity and demanded that the government take action. When the Protestants under Will Hays failed to rein in Jewish obscenity, the Catholics instituted a boycott which threatened to bankrupt Hollywood, and the Jews backed down and instituted the Production Code in 1934.
Pornography got weaponized again in Germany. In the period following Germany’s defeat in 1919, Jews like Magnus Hirschfeld brought Hitler to power by his flagrant attempts to promote homosexuality through his Institute for Sexual Science.
In 1947 the United States scrapped the Jewish Morgenthau plan to starve the conquered German people to death and put Marshall plan in its place, to restore Germany as a Bulwark against Soviet communism. That meant pumping money into the economy and to ensure that the Germans had something to buy the Allies imported 150 tons of obscene material into Germany.[3]Cf. my e-book “Werner Heisenberg and Jewish Science,” available on Amazon Kindle. Pornography was weaponized once again, this time to destroy the moral fiber of the German people, which was the Jewish way to ensure that there was no resurgence of National Socialism. The Catholic Church mounted a campaign against “Schmutz und Schund,” but it was no match for that country’s illustrated magazines, all of which had to get a license from a Jewish psychiatrist by the name of David Mardachi Levy.
For 31 years, the Catholics protected the American people against the weaponization of human sexuality, but in 1965, in the wake of the Second Vatican Council, the Catholics lost their nerve and the Jews broke the code with their Holocaust porn film The Pawnbroker. Within seven years, hard core pornography—Deep Throat, The Devil and Miss Jones, and Behind the Green Door—was being shown in first-run movie houses. In 2004, Professor Nathan Abrams wrote:
Jewish involvement in porn…is the result of an atavistic hatred of Christian authority: they are trying to weaken the dominant culture in America by moral subversion…Pornography thus becomes a way of defiling Christian culture and, as it penetrates to the very heart of the American mainstream (and is no doubt consumed by those very same WASPs), its subversive character becomes more charged.[4]Nathan Abrams, “Triple-exthnics,” Jewish Quarterly, Winter 2004.
Which is one more way of saying that pornography is a weapon which Jews wielded to destroy the Christian culture of the countries which allowed them the rights they granted to their citizens.
In 1978 Jimmy Carter appointed Paul Volcker as head of the Federal Reserve System as a way of placating the creditor class, which felt that inflation had gotten out of control. Volcker’s “cure” for inflation was raising interest rates to unheard of levels. By 1980 T-bills were paying 20 percent interest. In order to lend money at these rates, banks had to persuade legislators to abolish state usury laws. The result was the collapse of America’s manufacturing base, low wages, and the rise of vulture capitalism. The sexual liberation of the ‘70s along with the de-criminalization of usury distracted workers from the fact that their wages had stagnated. As the compound interest which drives usurious loans kicked in and more and more money got concentrated into the hands of fewer and fewer people, the children of the baby boomers who cheered the sexual liberation of the ‘70s woke up to find themselves enslaved to unrepayable student loan debt and addicted to pornography.
As Andrew Joyce pointed out in the Unz review, “Vulture capitalism is Jewish capitalism.”[5]https://www.unz.com/article/vulture-capitalism-is-je...alism/ Vulture capitalists like Paul Singer now control the Republican Party. The rise in vulture capitalism was closely paralleled by the rise of pornography. Both phenomena were Jewish. The enormous amount of money which ended up in the hands of Jewish usurers was used to fund think tanks, non-profit corporations, and NGOs which then promoted sodomy and pornography as a way of distracting men who should have been forming families from their economic misery.
The best example of this confluence of Jewish money and ideas is the Cato Institute, which was founded in 1977 by Charles Koch and Murray Rothbard and received its funding from the Koch brothers foundations and the Bradley Foundation, which ended up under the control of neoconservative godfather Irving Kristol through his proxy Michael Joyce. Capitalism is state-sponsored usury. After Paul Volker, who died on December 8, allowed the creditors whose interests he served to strike down every usury law in this country, the Cato Institute used the money which accrued from the usurious take-over of the economy to undermine the moral basis of the social order, taking political power out of the hands of the people and placing it in hands of the oligarchs.
When pornographer John Stagliano, also a member of the Cato Institute, was charged with producing obscene material in 2010, the Cato Foundation rushed to his defense. A series of articles in Reason Magazine, also funded by the Koch brothers,[6]https://reason.com/2019/08/23/rip-david-koch/ portrayed Stagliano as a martyr to the cause of free speech, trotting out libertarian “principles” to defend him. In an article defending Ira Isaacs, who had produced videos “of a female engaging in sex acts involving human bodily waste and a video . . .of a female engaged in sex acts with animals,” Reason referred to pornography as “America’s liberty.”[7]https://reason.com/2013/01/16/fillmmaker-gets-four-y...n-for/
Like the vulture capitalism which is its main source of funding, Libertarianism is a Jewish ideology confected by people like Ayn Rand, Milton Friedman, and Murray Rothbard, who was also a member of the Cato Institute, to defend oligarchic interests. Jewish Libertarians believe in free speech, but only when it serves their interests. A good case in point is Alan Dershowitz, who used the free speech ploy to defend Deep Throat in 1972, when Jews had not yet completed their take-over of American culture, but then abandoned it and promoted hate speech legislation after that take-over was complete. In a breathtaking expression of Jewish hypocrisy, the same Dershowitz who defended pornography as free speech in 1972 stood next to Donald Trump in December 2019 when he signed an executive order using Title VI to ban criticism of Israel and “anti-Semitism” on college campuses.
Over the course of the 1980s, Americans witnessed the simultaneous de-criminalization of usury and pornography. Usury and pornography go hand in hand. The ultimate result of the moral deregulation which took place beginning in the 1970s was massive student loan debt and massive addiction to pornography, which the Cato Institute justified to distract newly enslaved college graduates from the fact that they will never pay off their debts.
In 1986, the Meese Commission made significant inroads in trying to stop pornography, but government could not keep up with the combination of technological innovation and libertarian ideology which used free speech to justify pornography. In 1989, the Jew Reuben Sturman ended up going to jail after setting up a series of pornographic film houses, but the film loop he pioneered became obsolete with the invention of the VCR, and VHS tapes became obsolete with the opening up of the Internet. At that point Hollywood produced two pro-porn propaganda films—Boogie Nights and The People vs. Larry Flynt—and the government under the direction of Bill Clinton, a man who had difficulty controlling his passions, passed the misnamed Communications Decency Act, which effectively ended government efforts to prosecute obscenity.
Contrary to the freedom which Larry Flynt and the libertarians promised, the result of the de facto decriminalization of pornography was, as St. Augustine could have predicted, an exponential increase in addiction, which is the modern term for slavery to sin. Predictably, the media outlets under oligarchic control said that addiction to pornography was a myth. Reporting on “Fascinating, rigorous new research,” Psychology Today announced that there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that “sex addiction is real.”[8]https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/women-who-st...ictive That claim flies in the face of the fact that a Google search of the terms “porn” and “addiction” yields 67,000,000 results.
In November 2019, the young men who were the main victims of this campaign of covert psychological warfare announced a boycott of pornography and the masturbation which was its invariable companion in something they called No-Nut-November. The reaction of the oligarchs who created sexual revolution to distract this cohort from the fact that they were hopelessly enslaved to their own passions and student loan debt was swift in coming when Rolling Stone magazine denounced anyone who objected to pornography as anti-Semitic. As its authority on the matter, Rolling Stone cited David Ley, PhD, author of The Myth of Sexual Addiction and “a clinical psychologist and sex therapist who studies pornography and mental health.” Ley dismissed No Nut November as “a creepy little smorgasbord of insecurity-driven hate with anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia all rolled up in one.”[9]https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-feature...08676/ Ley goes on to say that “anti-masturbation ideology has historically been used as a tool by fascist figures to gain social control,”[10]https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-feature...08676/ when what he really meant to say is that Wilhelm Reich saw masturbation as a way of fighting “fascism,” which was his term for the authoritarian personality, which was synonymous with Catholicism and intact families.
If the libertarians are interested in promoting freedom, why are they promoting pornography? Everyone now knows that pornography leads to addiction, but now we also know that nobody pays for it, eliminating the economic incentive which got used to justify it as a business. Ten years ago, people like John Stagliano could get rich from producing pornography. Now porn is free, and no one is making money by producing it.[11]https://fightthenewdrug.org/how-does-the-porn-indust...today/ According to one pornographer, “Getting people to pay for porn is a very difficult thing to do,” he says. “We’re literally fighting and clawing for every dollar. Ten years ago, it didn’t matter. If one customer left, there’d be another to take his place. But every customer matters now.”[12]https://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/a19538746/pays-...-porn/
So porn isn’t really about money after all. It’s about control. The libertarians who loudly proclaim their support of freedom are really interested in promoting addiction because addiction is a form of control which is congenial to the Jewish oligarchs who fund think tanks like the Cato Institute. The moral is clear: anyone who defends pornography is either what Lenin called a “useful idiot” or what I call a Kochsucker, which is to say, a “conservative” agent of the oligarchs, like Charlie Kirk, whose mission is to control and destroy the very people he claims to liberate. Logos is rising. We now know that sexual liberation is a form of control. Consciousness is not reversible. We now have empirical proof that St. Augustine was right when he pointed out that a man has as many masters as he has vices.
E. Michael Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine and the author of Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation and Political Control . Both are available at culturewars.com.
Notes
[1] https://www.numero.com/en/art/art-and-porn-aros-museum-copenhague-danemark-sex-erotic-pornography-jeff-koons-cindy-sherman-betty-tompkins-sarah-lucas-tom-of-finland#_
[2] St. Augustine, City of God (New York: Doubleday, 1958), p. 88.
[3] Cf. my e-book “Werner Heisenberg and Jewish Science,” available on Amazon Kindle.
[4] Nathan Abrams, “Triple-exthnics,” Jewish Quarterly, Winter 2004.
[5] https://www.unz.com/article/vulture-capitalism-is-jewish-capitalism/
[6] https://reason.com/2019/08/23/rip-david-koch/
[7] https://reason.com/2013/01/16/fillmmaker-gets-four-years-in-prison-for/
[8] https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/women-who-stray/201307/your-brain-porn-its-not-addictive
[9] https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/coomer-meme-no-nut-november-nofap-908676/
[10] https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/coomer-meme-no-nut-november-nofap-908676/
[11] https://fightthenewdrug.org/how-does-the-porn-industry-actually-make-money-today/
[12] https://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/a19538746/pays-for-porn/
The only reason that Jews are in pornography is that we think that Christ sucks. Catholicism sucks. We don’t believe in authoritarianism.
For me, the Church is the enemy.
– Al Goldstein.
Yet people still launder the ‘Judeo-Christian’ fallacy.
What if the State (or Deep State) is paying for it? It takes money to produce these things, and technicians don’t work for free.
Larry Flint was a terrible film, starting with the poster equating that obnoxious pornographer to Christ, and portraying this freak as a supposed hero of “American freedom”. Too bad that an otherwise talented director such as Milos Forman agreed to do that.
Another brilliant article by Jones. Only issue is that the article doesn’t mention the debate with Styxhexenhammer alluded to in the title, though why bother with that anti-social Asperger’s, other than to wonder if he enjoy any oligarchic largess for his efforts.
Looking on wikipedia, it’s interesting to see that the famous forensic psychiatrist Park Dietz was on the Meese commission. It appears that the serial killer phenomenon of the 70’s-00’s which saw Dietz lend his expertise in high profile trials has a Jewish connection, both in their over-representation as murderers and, in their capacity as Brahmins who control culture, to the phenomenon of the “empty self” that must contribute to the pathologies of at least some of the killers, in as much as its a result of the Jews gutting the identity of the West and making it impossible for troubled people to get any real help, spiraling into madness. Bundy claimed porn made him do it. Dahmer was obsessed with sex. Hard to prove, but who knows? Oh and a Jewish actor played the serial killer in the “silence of the lambs” film. Coincidence or fate?
I know many devout Evangelicals who would read Jones’s opening paragraph and wonder why he would repeat such an absurd lie about Israelis.
“God’s Chosen People are not perfect, but they are God’s. and they would not act that way. Maybe against terrorists but not against mothers and children.”
“Unless God wanted them to.”
“All that certainly makes Jones an anti-Semite. And that is very helpful in showing why God sent men like Luther and Calvin, and especially the Anglo-Saxon Puritans, to fight anti-Semitism.”
“It is good,” they would conclude, “to see that Vatican II joined the Catholic side in the war against anti-Semitism. It was surely the Council that steered the Catholics back toward Bible truth, Judeo-Christian truth.”
(((porn))) goes far, far beyond “control”.
It and the rest of the Kosher Culture of Death –
abortion, sexperv, miscegnation, and Judeo-“feminism” –
are full frontal attacks on White family formation and birthrate.
Judeo-porn is part and parcel of an ongoing, accelerating, and so far
successful (((plan))) to exterminate the world’s remnant White population.
The Styx character was more than I could handle.
just a jerk.
It looks like Jones will appear anywhere, with anyone who will give him air time and exposure. That’s probably necessary when the (((adversary))) is loaded with cash and controls most media.
But still — just looking at that Styx mug gives me the creeps.
otoh, learned about One America News Network OANN and heard Liz Wheeler the other day — another sign of hope.
She’s young, Catholic, very attractive, pretty smart, but talks too fast.
Maybe Jones can get on OANN & have a conversation w/ Liz Wheeler.
https://www.oann.com
Rabbi Yosef Tzvi ben Porat states at the 3:45 mark that, “[t]hey destroyed all the values, poisoned literature and theatre.”
Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi discusses this as well.
How do Jews themselves protect themselves from pornography? I mean their kids don’t have a special Gentile Mind Corruption Only button on the computer or television. Presumably, Jewish women can go to the site BLACKED and watch the same stuff that Gentile women do, but you don’t see as many Jewish women down at the Country Welfare office with an abandoned child of a black thug as working-class white women.
Jewish porn stars themselves seem fairly well balanced. I recall an interview with TT BOY where he claimed that he himself did not watch porn-despised it in fact-and only did it for the money.
What makes Gentiles more susceptible than Jews?
Jeff Goldblum and other Jewish actors appeared as muggers in the DEATH WISH films-Charles Bronson would later state he insisted on Jewish actors in order to avoid the NAACP-and I doubt any Jewish person living in NYC believed they would be mugged or raped by a Jew. Yet whites watch some crap like LETHAL WEAPON II obviously made to bolster Mandela and actually believe that the South African Ambassador would sell heroin in Los Angeles and kill policemen.
So why are Gentiles more susceptible than Jews themselves?
I believe much pornography these days is funded by governments. Why? For the same reason Israel broadcast it to Palestinians: to keep angry young men at home masturbating rather than rebelling or demanding change to a broken system.
If you don’t think China is funding pornography, just imagine if every single male in China without a female partner –for they’ve been aborted away— suddenly rose up in anger.
No, pornography is social control—for the governments.
“Capitalism is state-sponsored usury.”
Aww, now, you can’t say that!
Because the clowns on here just love Capitalism. Or is it usury. Or Capitalism. Or usury.
Oh, I give up.
Intelligence agencies recruit pornographers to lead their disinformation operations, apparently because porn purveyors are so lacking in ethics they will tell public lies about anything
The alleged ‘founder’ of Wikipedia is the arch-Zionist Jimmy ‘Jimbo’ Wales, who attends intimate birthday parties of Presidents of Israel
Wales was ‘selected’ for this role after being in the pornography-selling business
EU police agencies and the European Commission, have a detailed report on how Wikipedia is a criminally-involved tool for intelligence agencies, using ‘Twenty major techniques of CIA – Wikipedia deception’
EU Police Agency and Prosecutor Report on Wikipedia, an Intel Agency Fraud
http://pastebin.com/BeppgiMJ
Another famous ex-pornographer recruited as a CIA propagandist is Glenn Greenwald. When the intel agencies began running the hoax of ‘Edward Snowden’, he first ‘leaked’ to the biographer of Bush Vice President Dick Cheney at the CIA’s Washington Post
After realising this was too stupid to hold up, the intel agencies switched the front-man role to Rothschild employee & gay ex-pornography-seller Glenn Greenwald of ‘hairystuds’, Greenwald now funded by CIA billionaire Pierre Omidyar
For those who don’t know, even Putin in Russia has hinted out loud he knows Snowden is fake, Putin just playing along in the long string of mutual Russia-USA back-door favours to each other
http://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/09/21/russia-govt-report-snowden-greenwald-are-cia-frauds/
https://www.henrymakow.com/2018/11/assange-snowden-rat-traps.html
Evangelicals are the Judeo-Christians They think they need the jews in the middle east to usher in the End Time or return of Christ. Evangelicals not only support Zionism in Israel or the West but simply will not look at Jewish Power critically or even acknowledge it . You cannot criticise Jews to Evangelicals. they are unreachable. They will just wave their metaphysical wand over anything Jews do and excuse it even though as Jones points out Jews are key to the decline of conservative Christian morality. Evangelicals are very well organized and vote. They will vote for Trump because he is Israel’s man
Gentiles are more susceptible to vices like porn and drugs because gentiles have a lower IQ.
Once you correct for white IQ to exclude Jews, which artificially raises white IQ, gentile whites can be shown to be closer to Mexicans in their disposition.
This Michael Jones is a clown.
He makes it seem like Gentile Whites were choir boys before Jews corrupted them. History shows that Gentile Whites are as degenerate as their middling IQ would reflect.
Jews only accelerated the process for Gentiles, they did not cause the problem. Gentile whites have no problem spreading liberal sexual values to other countries like Mexico, the Phillipines, or Thailand to benefit themselves. So why should Gentile Whites complain when these values hurt American values at home?
LOL. Yes Michael, no one could possibly disagree with you for any other reason than out of a secret desire to enslave the population to Jewish oligarchs. There is a reasonable debate to be had about the merits of pornography. But Jones thinking is that of a narrow-minded zealot. He’s like your local Critical Race Theory professor arguing that anyone who opposes affirmative action secretly hates black people. Intellectually lazy and can’t see past the tip of his own theocratic nose.
I’ve always thought it weird that promoters of Porn say it’s “protected under freedom of speech”.
Where is the “speech” in Porn? It would be more correct to label it as Hate.
Porn is one of the top 5 reasons why the West is dying. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand how it is one of the main factors undermining male/female relations.
You serve up your white women naked on a platter for the entire world and you kill the heart of your nation.
Bigger question is why Christianity is obsessed with sex up to the point of railing against giving out condoms to AIDS ridden populations in Africa.
With Christianity forced on my country (Iceland) came the fantastic Christian morality, for example drowning pregnant girls after their masters had raped them and abandoning the week and poor to the elements to die. And talking about Jewish usury; by some incredible ‘miracle’ the Church owned half of the farms in Iceland few centuries later and sizable portion of the starving peasants spent their existence in slavery for the Church; threatening them fire and brimstone and eternity in hell if they didn’t obey.
In retrospect, this barbaric system that was forced on the early Icelanders millennia ago lead to great concentration of power and made very few very rich riding the back of the rest. But I guess the upside (according to the prevailing narrative here on the Unz Review) was the infamous Christian ‘morality’. Burning the witches and so forth.
Reading the annals back into the centuries and the wonderful part Christian morality and the Church played in the horrors endured by the (then) poorest nation in Europe enduring incredible harshness of the little ice-age and natural disasters – brings grown men to tears.
As an atheist I appreciate the old Norse Paganism more and more. It’s benign and harmless in comparison to the Abrahamic religions, all of whom are carefully crafted propaganda tools for mass control. That’s the key behind the success. That’s why people are still peddling this nonsense in the year 2020 contrary to all evidence.
The good news is Norse Paganism is the fastest growing religion in Iceland. Still not a sole really believes it.
“…Once you correct for white IQ to exclude Jews, which artificially raises white IQ, gentile whites can be shown to be closer to Mexicans in their disposition…”
You yourself must have a pretty low IQ to make such a stupid remark. Everywhere in the white world Jews constitute a small minority, in fact so small that their IQ – no matter how high – does not have a tangible effect on the average IQ of the total population. BTW, the average IQ of white Americans is 103, the average IQ of Mexicans is 87.
Yes but….. You haven’t done the figuring. Jewish numbers are small and their fertility low – apart from inbred Ultra Orthodox.
With you on your assessment of Styx. Why waste time debating with someone who is incapable of reason ? I tuned out as Styx attacked St Augustine for his faith rather than challenge the philosophical idea or premise St Augustine presented.
Consume products then consume more products. Porn, Star Wars, Faux News, Disney …. gobble gobble.
Burning the witches and so forth.
—————————————-
And just what’ve you got against burning of witches?
It’s not as if the same wouldn’t backfire in the most ironic way possible in the Gay Capital of the world.
I don’t think a lot of people here understand what pornography is if they think it was not around doing the oppressive years of the Church.
Fun fact, porn, booze and every other vice is not responsible for me turning my back on God.
Rather it was the tendency of the church and its worshippers to engage in condensending behavior and excusing away its hand in slavery, destruction, theft and oppression.
But let me tell, nothing cures you of Christ faster than witnessing your local priest savagely kicking a child for sleeping in class. Because it sure worked to make me see that the Church is a money making scam run by monsters.
You’re wasting your time, Sir Troll… Facts are facts. Ad hominem attacks are useless exertions.
So yours is a selective atheism: no to Christianity, yes to Norse pagan gods…
(Apologies if versions of this comment already appeared. The internet has been uncooperative.)
One point, as to this:
The thesis that nobody pays for porn has been around for years and it is untrue. A minority of paying subscribers sustains the industry to the tune of billions of dollars a year, as even the articles that Jones links (notes 11 and 12 above) make clear. Among other things, consumers pay for access to new material (including new scenes with their favorite actors, exclusive videos of cam girls, etc.), and so here as elsewhere in the sex industry the male interest in novel sexual experiences seems to be an important force.
Almost all of the apparently free porn on offer today is streamed on a collection of websites owned by the holding company MindGeek. Here is an informative article about them:
https://qz.com/1407235/porn-sites-collect-more-user-data-than-netflix-or-hulu-this-is-what-they-do-with-it/
There you will find that MindGeek also owns production companies and many subscription websites, and that paying subscribers provide well over half of their revenue. The free streaming services are perhaps a way to drive out competitors, but above all they are a means of collecting vast amounts of data about the habits and preferences of porn consumers, which data is then mined for the production of more effective pornographic content.
What has happened, in other words, is the pornography industry has become vertically integrated, much like the Hollywood studio system. This has enabled the capitalists at the top to play a much more complicated game in peddling sexually explicit content. Many details about the sexual preferences of millions of porn viewers are now held by a private multinational corporation; the blackmail potential alone is enormous, to say nothing of the ever more effective and addictive content this data will help MindGeek produce. Of course nobody is going to do anything about this, let alone libertarians like Styxhexenhammer, for whom the real problem is for some reason “government regulation.”
Production costs have gone down considerably with the advent of digital technology, just as it has for the recording industry. In fact, recording studios closed left and right after the advent of digital.
The real money for professional porn performers these days is in the escort business. They really just use their videos as free advertisements/enticements to sell very expensive sexual services directly through their own websites.
If it’s any indication how hard it’s gotten to make a buck in porn, Hugh Hefner’s son just said the hell with Playboy Enterprises and joined the Air Force. Way to go, kid. Now you can fight for the Jews so they can continue to pollute the world with free porn.
I liked the previous things I have read by Jones on the background to blockbusting and the hostility to Catholic ethnic neighbourhoods, but I found this article disappointing. Beate Uhse started the porn industry in post WW2 Germany. Back to the film business:-
Cecil B. DeMented was not Jewish. Nor breast man Howard Hughes or the rape-obsessed Sam Peckinpah. Hollywood has always stayed within limits because is a business and with its high costs of production it always disliked to compete with cheap thrills. (Unlike LA, where at the behest of Hollywood the Vice Squad terrorized the porn industry, child porn was being sold openly off Times Square by the mid 70’s). All this was for much the same reason as why the studio boss Jews were anti-union pals with Hearst.
The big influential studios know the money is made by refining the essence of Gentile American culture and putting it in a film. Mayer, the most successful of Jewish producers in Hollywood kept smut out. Cost cutting Joseph P. Kennedy was a very successful Hollywood producer within the code, that is where he made most of his money. The Depression had forced failing Hollowood to become more seually explicit in search of dissapearing audiences, but as detailed in Hearst Over Hollywood , the Catholic Church and its Legion of Decency had compelled the Jews heading the major studios to obey the Hays code by 1934.
Movie tropes about the hero rescuing a pure maiden despite extreme danger are so common because the audience require those themes. These are not derived from intellectual activity under the auspices of ‘Logos’, but are more or less instinctive feelings. People can get addicted to porn no question, but they can also be addicted other things that give a little reward such as cars, guns, and excess food consumption especially of sugar .
The people who get addicted to things are not properly integrated into their community, and because of their unsatisfactory navigation of the social environment, they get stressed and addicted really easily. In experiments on rats it was those low in the packing order who got addicted to cocaine. I think a relationship with other people is the main factor in being content and thus less able to resist addiction to pleasure reward. Going to Church could be a big part of that. Reading Thomist philosophy is not going to stop you looking at porn.
Newsflash!
Jews do drugs. They have random sex and suffer for it. They suffer from bi polar disorder and other mental anguishes as well.
They watch porn and have sex with black people.
They have all the same vices other people do.
They are a small percentage of the population so it isn’t as visible. Nor do they run around holding up a sign saying, “I’m fucked up, please help!”
I don’t think anybody who talks about Jews on this site knows one.
On another note, porn is boring as hell to watch. And I don’t think anybody is running around trying be like their favorite porn star.
The empathy IQ does not exist in Zionist Jews. What good is a high IQ if one does include the empathy IQ? If IQ calculations do not include the concept of compassion for their fellow humans. Then it is a nothing burger. We all have to live do together on this planet.
Raising the empathy IQ in Zionist Jews should be the main priority for our planet. Why? In our time since 12.23.1913, this planet has been ruled by Jewish Zion Oligarchs. Climate Change is a joke compared to Jewish Zion Oligarch’s non-existent Empathy IQ.
Mr. Jones is speaking of prominent libertarians like (((rothbard, mises and rand))) not the gullible goyim who are influenced by them.
“With Christianity forced on my country (Iceland) came the fantastic Christian morality, for example drowning pregnant girls after their masters had raped them and abandoning the week and poor to the elements to die.”
Iceland wasn’t forced to become Christian instead they voted to convert. And one of the 1st things that changed after the conversion was the outlawing of the pagan tradition of infanticide often of baby girls. You should learn your nations history, you can start with The Last Apocalypse by James Reston Jr. and go from there.
Good comment. Christianity spread hand in hand with aristocratic feudalism. This was death for small-landholder Nordic egalitarian civilization.* Christianity only began to lose its relevancy with the rise of the age of machines. Marx is correct in saying that consciousness is a reflection of a society’s means of production. Hegel is correct in saying that a society’s means of production are an expression of its consciousness.
*As Catholicism spread northward in Europe it needed to be modified to appeal to the small landholding, egalitarian-minded Germanic people. That modification is called Protestantism.
On a side note, we northern people are known for being taciturn, for not expressing wild enthusiasm or for being ebullient. There’s a reason for that and it goes hand in hand with the theory presented on HBD sites that northerners defer gratification and have a longer time horizon due to the need to think ahead and make plans for Winter starvation.
Cutting through the extraneous chaff, what binds we of the north together is our boat culture. The boat is to us what the chariot was to the people of the Steppes. The Baltic, it has been justly observed, is our Mediterranean and we are all Sea People. Along its shores, any place that could be touched by boat you will find a common culture and similar genetic fingerprint (okay, Finland is an exception).
Anyway, people who live at or by the Sea are cognizant of her patterns. While it may be pleasant today, they know that another storm is brewing over the horizon. Weather fronts follow upon one another with clock-like regularity.
For us, we who made our living from the Sea, the default setting is bad weather and strained gear. If we were to survive, we needed to prepare for the worst that Nature could throw at us.
So we know not to get too excited by how well things are going at the moment. Don’t express immoderate pleasure because that’s just “asking for it”. Don’t lose yourself in the joys of the now because bad weather is just over the horizon and must be prepared for. Gear must be mended, holes patched, weak places reinforced and so on.
The only respite we get from constant worry is through the consumption of alcohol. And even that is not an unmixed blessing. We awake with a hangover.
In places situated nearer the equator it is quite otherwise. The default setting is pleasant weather and mild, calm conditions. And so on.
How did Ashkenazi Jews (Yiddish caste) acquire their high IQ and atavistic hatred of Christian civilization? The best explanation is “boiling off” since the bottleneck in the Middle Ages. This is along the lines of Sailer/Cochran/Harpending:
https://www.unz.com/isteve/amish-v-english/
What other explanation is there? Thanks for good article.
The Jews control the pornography business and everything else in the ZUS via their privately own FED which controls the money creation and from this flows control of America.
The key to ending zionist control of America is to abolish the FED and return to printing debt free money as was the case prior t0 12-23-1913.
Read The Protocols of Zion.
what is a WEMP?
according to urban dictionary, it’s got something to do with someone, male, who “bitches out.”
what does that mean?
is it the opposite of “bitches in”?
if WEMP is a key concept in your long comment, good idea if you let readers know WTF (what the fuck) you are talking about.
Right on cue…the Hasbara troll quickly arrives to justify his subjection over the goy. You see, the goy was already bad…we just helped him take his depravity to its logical conclusion. So, in all actuality, we are liberators of the goy. Furthermore, the goy spread his depravity to other cultures because he’s sick and needs lifelong therapy to atone for his sins, because, you know, racism. The act has worn thin, Hasbara cunt.
Jones is correct in citing Augustine’s argument that people are enslaved by vice, but this idea did not originate with Christianity. It originated with the pagan Greeks, Plato and Aristotle, and Christianity stole quite a bit of its moral philosophy from them. As Nietzsche wrote, “Christianity is Platonism for the masses.” It would have been useful to point this out in the debate with Hexenhammer, who presents himself as a neo-pagan libertarian.
We don’t really have a “Judeo-Christian tradition,” because Jesus rejected the cornerstone of the Jewish religion, namely, that they are the “Chosen People of God” entitled to kill gentiles to get their earthly Zion. More accurately, we have a Platonic-Christian tradition. Christianity spread first not among Jews, but among Greeks, and the most common terms we use in reference to it — “Christ” and “Bible” — are not derived from Hebrew, but from the Greek “Christos” and “Biblos.”
Should each individual be free to decide for themselves what is, and is not, “pornographic”,[ whether it be speech, the written word, imagery, or whatever], and then be free to eliminate it from their own life as best they can?
Of course not!
Thank god that there are civic minded types such as the righteous Mr. Jones to put us all on the “correct” path to salvation [as defined by himself , presumably] by enforcing his very own standards [via government decree presumably] as to exactly what/which speech, text, or image is “pornographic”, and which is not, and to then [“righteously”] protect us all from ever seeing such filth!
What a guy! Let’s hear it for Mr Jones 😂
“The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.” H. L. Mencken
Regards, onebornfree
One of the problem with early Icelandic history is it’s written by Christians. Still it’s clear, Christianity was forced on Icelanders by one Olafur Tryggvason, then king of Norway. After trying for years to push Christianity on the stubborn Icelanders, without much luck, he resorted to taking few sons of important Icelandic families hostage in Norway.
In Althing (parliament) 1000 AD the two factions were on the brink of civil war when a wise influential man set forth a compromise and that was it. Hardly a decision made by free will.
I did a quick search for the book you recommended and saw this description on Amazon.
Sounds familiar.
One must understand the church is the enemy to ==>what?what? <=that is the question.. // Please define that what that evokes emotions from the Jew that express themselves a deep flowing inner felt hate<= what is it in the Christian and Catholic religions that conjures from the Jews who live within the Jewish culture the emotion, the chemistry, the neurology, that results in blind sighted hate?
It is that definition of the object, thing, or event or belief that you so powerfully describe, it is that emotion that rises within the Jewish character it seems to be global, local and singular but it is common to the Jewish humanity almost it seems to rise hate emotion to its highest off the scale level of hate.. what is it? The "rest of the world" has long sought a precise definition, even a clue would help, but a definition might change the world.
People need to fuck off with this anti-porn bullshit. I hate Israel but showing porn to Palestinians is the least egregious thing they’ve ever done.
What we should really be concerned about.
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-un-is-hiring-english-speaking-disarmament-officers-in-new-york/
There are more people with diminished hearing, impaired hearing, even no hearing at all, out there than some content creators realize. For us, then, the content of videos without subtitles or closed captions is lost to us. (And the You-tube “auto-generated” attempts at closed captions, at least leaves much to be desired, and occasionally gives incomprehensible word-salad.) Please, please, give us text, that we can read.
Dear Mr. Jones!
Fyi, am a life-long Eastern Catholic and I admire and respect this article which exposed the Jewish weaponization of pornography.
One point & corresponding question.
Is evident across America that people are imprisoned for viewing child “kiddie.”
The You Tube faculty is banning Brother Nathanael’s Real Jew News videos and it has come to my attention that the controversial Daily Stormer web site is subject to unfriendly & unholy fire.🔥
Do you have any thought as to how outlaw internet producers & distributors of child pornography merrily continue their demoralizing business 👺without accountabilty to both US and a measure of international justice standards?
Cynical. am assuming some little freaks get busted, but the Moneychanger Kiddie-Porno Lowerarchy* are untouchable.
Thanks, E. Michael, and Glory to Jesus Christ. Am hoping you can make time & respond to this comment.
* “Lowerarchy,” a term made famous by C.S. Lewis, “The Screwtape Letters.”
Skimming through the comments and I couldn’t help but notice one post talked about “Jewish porn stars” being stable and relatively normal people. ROTFLMAO on that one. The poster brought up an old porn actor from the 80’s and 90’s known in the porn industry as “TT Boy.” Admittedly like a great deal of males I went through a stage in my life where I spent time watching this trash so I am familiar with this TT Boy’s “work.” I believe the little troll known as TT Boy is Hispanic and not Jewish. Anyhow who knows or who cares. I saw an interview with this guy on YouTube and that pervert is far from “stable.” Matter of fact in the interview he tells how women didn’t like to work with him because he was so rough with them. All one has to do is do a Google search for videos about dead porn stars on YT and you will find countless videos showing the number of porn stars who committed suicide, died from AIDS, murdered, etc.
Think about it folks. These same people that demanded that porn be protected under the First Amendment want to censor political speech that they don’t agree with or speech that inconveniently exposes historical lies. And to all you Christian Zionists out there. WAKE UP. You claim to hate porn, Hollywood “filthy movies,” but yet you all but worship Jews? What is that all about. If this were a bunch of Chinese producing porn and running Hollywood, these Christian Zionist would probably be condemning every Chinese guy from New York to San Francisco.
Another poster asked why aren’t Jews themselves addicted to porn then. HELLO. What did they find in Epstein’s apartment? Wouldn’t pornographic pictures stored away be considered a porn addiction?
At best, you fail to understand what Jones says, here and elsewhere. You use the old, serpent-like Jewish straw man (the inferior, non-Chosen Race cattle-like goyim were not corrupted by Jews because they were already sinners, which proves Jewish innocence as well as Jewish Chosen Race status) to try to block truth.
Absolutely, sins by whites are responsible for the horror story we now live. And the ones that are responsible for the most and worst of it are sins of either Judaizing/philo-Semitism or else of trying to use Jews and Jewish money against ‘other’ whites.
WASP culture from its birth has been guilty of both as a matter of essence. Hence, Anglo-Zionist Empire.
This is a spiritual war between Christ and Christendom, on the one hand, and anti-Christ on the other. Either you work to rebuild Christendom, or you serve the goals of Satan.
The Reformation and its fruits serve the cause of anti-Christendom, just like Islam, just like faith in Darwin, just like Marxism and Freudianism and Libertarianism and Sexual Revolution and every other Jewish form of secular messianism.
Vatican II steered the Catholic Church toward live and let live harmony with the anti-Christendom revolution that was the Reformation, and so Vatican II produces rotten and poisonous fruit that aligns more each year with toleration of anti-Christ evil. Vatican II and the Novus Ordo must be rejected along with rejection of the Reformation and the Judaizing that is inherent in every wing and phase of Protestant rebellion against Christendom.
Even Mike Jones has yet to see that Road to Damascus light.
That may well be so, but in that specific case the Jews just wanted to degrade and mock the Palestinians, much as when they spray Palestinian protesters with sewage.
There used to be a website jewdar.com that allowed you to look up Jewish involvement in the movies. When I entered these two movies, after being intrigued by all those articles about Jews being behind the porn industry, the site returned 0% Jewish involvement in these seminal pornographic films that led to greater acceptance and proliferation of the genre. The site was actually set up to celebrate Jewish involvement in Hollywood culture so I don’t know how reliable that results for these films were. And strange that the site is gone considering it wasn’t anti-Jewish and quite useful.
I suspect that many major Hollywood personalities are involved in porn through proxies. Alex de Renzy, a big name in the golden age of porn, who later reinvented himself as Rex Borsky in 1991 to disseminate the low cost gonzo porn devoid of plot and story line so popular today, could well have fronted for the great Orson Welles and been financed by him to indulge his fantasies. The evidence is circumstantial but it’s there if you dig deep enough.
Porn a problem? What about a society that practices widespread genital mutilation of their male offspring to demonstrate fealty to a vile cock cutter cult? You will know you have retrieved your country when the savage talmudic practice is outlawed with severe penalties for practitioners………
Your knowledge of the time is lacking, to say the least.
Vikings slaughtered their way across Europe and parts of north Africa. They were Germanic pagan sea pirates, just as Arabic Mohammedans were desert pirates. The wars that led to the Christianization of Scandinavian pagans were exactly like, for the same reason as, the wars by Charlemagne against the Continental Saxons and their Germanic allies: to stop endless wars of pirating and rape against Christian peoples. When Germanic pagans were militarily defeated, and only when they were militarily defeated, they converted, and then, and only then, did they begin to produce culture that was not evil.
There is the lesson that must be relearned, which is opposite your meaning.
So do you write from the vantage or Jew? Mohammedan? Pagan? Atheist? Protestant?
Jeff,
I’d say Jewish women are over-represented as actresses in porn relative to the general population or in regular movies, media, etc. Many even pretend that they are white with the use of fake stage names.
Gay porn seems becoming more mainstream, whilst normal porn is less so. Durdens seem to have an alliance with Skype’s in hostile elite.
It is not that the goyim are more susceptible; it is that the Synagogue of Satan has long wallowed in the filth enshrined in their “holy” books and have no further to fall.
http://judaism.is/perversion.html
As the description suggests the book isn’t a jingoistic or white washed view of how Christianity came to dominate Europe. The point remains that the Icelandic people chose to become Christian and, the point you failed to address, once they did they outlawed the pagan tradition of infanticide.
That’s correct and it’s important to remember that one of the reasons they were defeated militarily is because pagans lacked the unity that Christianity created among the faithful. The same wat the native Americans were defeated. Whites dividing themselves into the faithful, atheistic and these neopagan larpers only serves to disunite us and make us weaker than our mutual non European foes.
Not to worry, marijuana is becoming legal all over. Instead of giving people jobs, environments friendly to family formation, worthwhile schools, entertainment that isn’t pornographic, just give them drugs and more drugs. When the weed gets to be old hat then we’ll get a next generation of other drugs legalized. More stupefied people is what’s needed.
One can agree with Mr. Jones’ argument, but still acknowledge that Styx got the better of him in their debate. I’ve observed that Jones tends to get quite belligerant when people disagree with him, and Styx, remaining calm throughout, did make Jones out to be a cantankerous old man.
Obviously, vice is not confined to the Jews, nor did it begin with them.
But it would be difficult to think of a people that has thrived, as the Jews do, when vice and corruption consume a nation. There is a reason that the Jews were and are so heavily involved in the dope trade, prostitution, pornography, subversion, criminal usury and general societal and cultural corruption. It is because the archetypal Jew has no real moral sense or transcendent world view. His chief social motivation, i.e., “what is good for the Jews”, is profit and causing as much harm to his gentile host-population as is possible without, of course, bringing down the wrath of his non-kosher neighbors. History has shown this to be a difficult juggling act, though, as even the most obtuse of the gentiles eventually become Jew wise.
The Talmudic injunction to “kill the best of the gentiles” finds in pornography its perfect methodology, as it necessarily implies elevating the worst of them to power and celebrity. This, along with high profitability makes the diffusion of pornography an ideal Jewish weapon. (The porn industry also is ancillary to the great Hollywood white slavery operation, serving as kind of a reservoir of cheap and readily available “talent.”)
Codreanu was right. The Jews do thrive in the swamp of our sins.
I didn’t say that, I believe none of it. I am atheist. Still religions are not equally pathetic.
Norse paganism is at times quite funny and makes entertaining bed time stories for children. Christianity is profoundly boring and much of it is way to grotesque for children.
I could be wrong but I don’t recall Norse paganism calling for the destruction of nonbelievers. The gods have amusing human attributes and their stories echo the human condition and provide important lessons. Contrast that to the vindictive, vengeful, hate spewing, mass murdering war king (god) of the Old Testament. The foundation for Christianity.
Part of Norse Paganism is the old Norse philosophy seen in Havamal poems. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H%C3%A1vam%C3%A1l
With some effort I can read the original text and much of it is timeless classic. Teaching morality and wise behavior. The founding fathers of America could have used it as guidance for the spirit of free and proud people. In my opinion it’s much better than anything Christianity has to offer, even with version 2.0 the new testament.
But we have all read Ron Unz American Pravda series, bringing home the age old wisdom – in war, truth is the first victim, and also: The winner writes history.
So today you guys celebrate Christian morality and truly believe it’s the foundation for civilization. I beg to differ.
This is bait, right?
Are they in America? I see no reason to believe this. Jews are more likely to be homosexual and date blacks than whites. Famous Jews are always getting in trouble for all kinds of sexual perversion. No, Jews walk the walk. The non-Orthodox just want the goyim to be as degenerate as they are. And as for Israel…
https://www.timesofisrael.com/ministers-approve-bill-to-block-internet-porn/
Was this a Sunday School class or a regular Catholic school class?
TT Boy is not Jewish, and he is extremely reckless, enjoying hobbies like parachuting (Alex Torres was the pro porn fellow who made a porn vid while skydiving). TT Boy was sent for counselling about his Neanderthal tendencies under threat of being blacklisted. Jenna Jameson said she felt like her insides were coming out in s scene with TT Boy.
Anyway Jews are not that common as performers in porn, nothing like the 70’s. and 80s and that was largely an illusion caused by Gotti and his minions preventing porn being made in NYC except what they commissioned. Roger Caine the Jewish seventies porn performer broke his leg skydiving. Lea De Mae the Czech porno girl was into skidiving, a head injury she suffered skydiving was supposed to be responsible for her dying of brain cancer at 27 years old. Porn people are sensation seekers. That is why they are taking drugs and drinking so often
It would be the Jewish director Micheal Winner who made those choices, Charles Bronson was not a star before that film. Bronson’s character in Death Wish never finds the men who murdered his wife and daughter, he kills random muggers and several of them are black, a couple of blacks get shot in the back and one black kid who looks mid teens gets finished off as he lies helpless.
And Styx (born Tarl Warwick, age 31) agrees with you. He has addressed his opposition to this disgusting ancient rite on at least a few occasions. So has Stefen Molyneaux, in several well-done videos.
Where is Jones on this? In spite of his avowed Catholic faith (traditionally they opposed Jews on this vile practice), I haven’t heard him mention it once. On his Culture Wars Facebook page, I asked him for his opinion on male circumcision, and received no reply. Now, the Pope is fine with it, and it is performed in Catholic hospitals – don’t want to be accused of anti-Semitism, you see.
Facing their destruction they became Christians – is the correct description.
And yes, they outlawed the pagan tradition of infanticide. What they got instead was upheaval to the power structure, later leading to the bloodiest era in Icelandic history leading to submission to the king of Norway in 1262. What followed was hell on earth for centuries. What little profit the economy could produce was siphoned out of the economy abroad. Extreme hunger and famine followed. Countless young girls drowned in Thingvellir for being pregnant out of wedlock. Great wealth was transferred to the church, to bishops and priests from the starving peasants who basically lived in holes in the ground.
The ruling class in perfect harmony with the church owned and controlled everything and the rest of the population were de-facto salves – that is the 99%
It could have been equally as bad under Norse paganism. Or worse. It’s impossible to tell. But digging into the Icelandic history it’s really difficult to see the positive side of Christianity or the benefit of it’s morality.
Christianity is still the official ‘state religion’ in Iceland and it’s dying. This is no coincidence. Not even the priests believe or respect it. Most of us never did.
You make a very valid point. Telling the judge sentencing you for cruelty that you mutilated your puppy’s dick because your deity commanded you to would win you, at best, confinement to a state mental hospital, instead of prison. Yet, because an act of barbarity goes back millenia, we allow it to be inflicted on infants but a few days old. That sort of genital mutilation must surely scramble an infant’s undeveloped brain in unknown ways and in time lead to mental illness.
The U.S. Empire is spreading peace, democracy and human rights across the globe.
It’s the same story as told by the Christian victors ages ago.
Believe what you will.
Check the home page of henrymakow.com today.
Chuck Orloski at 46 <= The Internet facilitates the global Jewish culture.
Re: the article by E. Michael Jones. They [the Jews] are trying to weaken the dominant culture in America?
This statement makes me think the Jew wakes up each morning and ask him/her self: what can I do to make Jewish "the dominate culture" in America? Each waking day reveals itself as a plot to exterminate non Jewish culture?
I don't think so, at least not the average every day Jew. However Jewish bankers and their corporate right arms might wake to a new plot each day, that is the nature of banksterism and corporate monopoly-ism? Why because bankster wealth and monopoly power accommodate the global binary Jewish culture. The Jewish culture is administered from the wealth at the top, but its infecting corruption is endemic, taught and learned as a growing up experience <= its the environment that counts. The environment in which the culture exists is nearly always painted with the Jewish culture.
Culture is acquired as part of the birth to death experience; the competition to control that experience is what this is all about. Subscription is not necessary, racially qualifying genetics is. Its corruptible because corruption, deceit are principles often injected into non Jewish cultures. Amorality is the pre_attack softening up process, that make amenable those from the other cultures, who happen into the Jewish way. That injected, taught and sought-after condition is to impose immorality as a condition of doing business. Its a process, always working in the background, that converts protected moral cultures into defenseless masses of amoral humanity.
The lesser Jews are feudal servants to banksters: Lords they are to the Goya. <= this is the binary nature of the Jewish Culture. The Jewish Culture is not really culture its economic. Profits in the Jewish economy, come from wage enslavement, low cost high yield opportunity. . Yes the Jewish economy is global, transportable, mobile and nearly universally the same, yes it is often defended by those who are its victim but in contrast to the global nearly uniform Jewish culture, the other cultures operate as local economies.
Armies of culture destructors are roving your neighborhood, seeking to force not just you, but your entire neighborhood to abandon your culture in favor of the Jewish Global Culture (JGC). It may be a better culture but unless you possess the proper genetic structure, you need not apply.
One very good example of how foreign cultures might take control of America can be found by examining Article II, Section 1, paragraph 2.. and amendment XII of the USA Constitution; both these paragraphs sideline Democracy, because they transfer the right of the USA governed to elect their own president and vice presidentto the Electoral College.. No Voting Citizen of the USA, not actually a member of the electoral College, can caste votes that count for who shall be the next President or the Next Vice President.
Imagine what might happen if the members of the electoral college were bankers, corporate yes men, a mafia, a criminal enterprise, a group of Christians, a group of ten year olds, a group of Russians or whatever. What could stop them from electing whomever they wished, and using those they elected to take over the government that governs Americans? I am not saying Jewish power has control of the election of the President and Vice President of the USA, I am saying the system that elects the president and VP (the electoral college) is not protected from that possibility and that the electoral college type thing is a giant security hole that could easily allow any outsider to take America by merely voting into office a taker.
Jones’ performance was embarrassingly bad. This is because Jones’ conclusions, right or wrong, are unsupported by his argument. He was unable to provide any support for his central premise: that porn “addiction” is widespread and harmful. Styx made a very reasonable request: since Jones is arguing in favor of throwing people in jail for filming and distributing themselves having consensual sex, Jones should be able to make a case for why exactly porn is such a problem (what are the effects of the so-called addiction?). Are the effects of habitual porn consumption worse than those of habitual sugar consumption? If not, then why would we ban porn and not junk food? Because people like E Michael Jones are more disgusted by porn than obesity?
Jones reaction to having his premise questioned was basically to angrily shout his emotions. His only logical point was something about 60 million google searches for “porn addiction” or something similar. OK Michael, how many Google searches are there for “Trump should be impeached”? How about “there is no God”? Jones is a classic moralistic blowhard, he’s consumed by his own sense of disgust and can’t make an objective case for those who don’t share his biases.
Porn is highly controlled in Israel. See, for ex., Israel bans TV pornography and Israeli Ministers Vote to Keep Lists of Users Who Access Porn Online.
Bronson was a star long before he met Winner. He was in the Great Escape with Steve McQueen. He chose directors by the time he met Winner.
Bronson discovered Goldblum in a play he liked and he appeared as a mugger not only in Death Wish but St. Ives. Of course he is not supposed to be implicitly Jewish in Death Wish, he is playing a redneck (Whose fellow gang member sprays a swastika on the hallway wall).
Jewish women probably are no longer as prevalent in porn now as the seventies (If you watch films like Debbie Does Dallas there are some seriously homely JAPS in them who look like Debra Winger on heroin) because Jewish women no longer have an economic incentive to appear in porn.
Sunday school class with a focus on the confirmation practice, it was not a Catholic church class by the way but the national protestant church in charge of it.
Basically we had to show in the winter around 5AM to sit in total silence while the priest spoke, at some point doing the class the child fell asleep and the teacher decided to wake him up by kicking his table as hard as he could but missed and kicked the student instead. Even if he had it the table it still not the way to behave, especially not as a priest.
He never apologized or checked if the student was okay, but just yelled that he was there to learn and not sleep before continuing his lesson. We never saw that student again, something I fully understand since that sight made me scared of returning, but I did return.
But whatever good will I had towards the church vanished because they clearly did something that made sure the priest was never punished for his action nor was any disciplinary action taken as the classes continued with the same priest until we took our confirmation vows.
As for why I call it a scam, the Church works hand in hand with the state to round up 5 billion in taxes per year from the taxpayers, on top of this they collect around a billion in donations from private citizens and corporations and they still claim they don’t get enough cash to pay for their churches and luxury mansions even when they enjoy the privilege of being tax exempt.
As an added bonus, they will only give you a Christian burial if you are a member of the church and pay the church tax for your entire life. And if you find yourself so poor right before you die that you have opt out to put food on your table or pay for your medication, they will tell you that you can’t be buried by them unless you pay the full price.
Yes, even as a life long member paying up to a million in tax and donations it still doesn’t free you from having to pay for your own funeral when the times comes.
I kind of figured that paying your whole life at least granted you a funeral for free, but nope. Gotta keep the flow of cash into the church coffers going for as long as possible.
A little porn, as any vice is ok.
Presenting this as either porn vs absolute Catholic (or other religion) obedience does more harm as soon as one becomes aware of the Renaissance and then leaves their faith passionately.
Much religious participation or faith is instead about tradition (food, dress, music, neighborhoods) instead of actually believing in the dogma.
Anything can be used as a strategic tool. The way to defeat the jewish power is to 1. Don’t marry too often in the tribe. 2. Educate your offspring – multiple languages, travel, music.
Jones is biased, but not more than Styx. Styx has a very anti-religious and anti-Christian perspective. There is no such thing as objective, just various degrees of dishonesty and/or self-delusion. Styx was more clever at evading questions he didn’t like, but it isn’t an honest or productive way to use a discussion to get to a better understanding. Styx’s defensiveness made him look morally and intellectually weak. At least that is my biased opinion.
It would always be better to have published sociological research demonstrating a claim, but lesser forms of inquiry are not automatically worthless – frequency of internet searches is one such piece of lesser evidence, but Jones also pointed out people sharing their personal experiences, second hand reports of priests who would likely hear a lot more of that kind of soul searching admission since many people are ashamed of their use of porn, and the fact that a self-help movement was started by people who believe that they have been harmed by the consumption of porn and the practice of masturbation. Is this self-help movement a psyop? Are youtubers advocating liberating yourself from porn paid agents? Jones made his case on more than just internet searches. Styx was not interested in addressing this reality for many young people. He even was so cheap and hypocritical as to judge Jones for hanging out with the wrong crowd if he has people coming up to him and admitting porn addiction. Sure, Styx exudes confidence, but if you actually try to follow the logic, you see that his reasoning is very weak. Jones 1, Styx 0.
Trump and the evil and immoral Republican Party must be electorally obliterated and their putrid rancidity must be politically removed from any and all European Christian nations.
Trump and the Republican Party are saying nothing about DISTRACTIONARY PORNO produced by anti-White globalized Jews and anti-Christian globalized Jews in JOG — JEWS ORGANIZED GLOBALLY.
Charlie Kirk is a mere whoreboy puppet who is paid by his Jew masters to lead young White Americans to wreck and ruin. Charlie Kirk and that disgusting and treasonous politician whore puke from Houston, Dan Crenshaw, are evil scum who sell out the USA for shekels and scraps from evil and immoral Jew billionaire scum.
Trump is a complete and total whore for the evil nation-wreckers in JOG — JEWS ORGANIZED GLOBALLY. The Republican Party is a rancid and putrid collection of treasonous whore politicians who do the bidding of Jew billionaires such as Shelly Adelson and Paul Singer and Les Wexner and Seth Klarman and Bernie Marcus and Norman Braman and others.
Young White Core Americans must defeat the evil and rancid Trump and they must completely and totally destroy the putrid Republican Party. EVIL is the Trump administration and EVIL is the vile scum in the Republican Party. Stop watching that damn porn and start destroying that evil group of scum in the Republican Party.
General George Washington and Andrew Jackson were not Catholics, thank God, and they are our spiritual guides on matters of a political nature. Washington was Anglo-Norman and Jackson was Scotch-Irish and they weren’t some damn ethnic Catholic sonofabitches thinking they have re-invented the wheel like some of the TRAD CATHOLIC FRAUDS who presume to speak for the historic American nation.
Brawls there will be and brawls there must be, to determine who is going to crush the evil and immoral JEW/WASP ruling class of the American Empire and until such time as I see Mel Gibson type Catholics sending Pope Tango straight to Hell then I ain’t listening to them no how!
I thought a “Both Sides The Tweed” truce could prevail between the historic American nation old stockers and the Johnny-Come-Lately ethnic Catholic bastards, but these arrogant E Michael Jones types want all the glory for themselves. Bull-sheetrock! The winner of the blood brawl between the ethnic Catholic overeducated boob types such as E Michael Jones and the Anglo-Celts and Anglo-Normans and Anglo-Saxons will not be the Catholics!
The victor of that brawl must begin mass expulsions of all members of the JEW/WASP ruling class and the immediate dislodgement of the current owners of all aspects of the mass electronic media and all other media. Jews must not be allowed to own or control any media in any European Christian nation, and the WASPs who own the rest must be financially liquidated and removed from the USA as a lesson to the others.
The European Christian people of the historic American nation who got to this land by wooden ships under sail power and formed the nation must not lose to these Catholic ethnic types who got to a nation already formed. Who the Hell does this ranting baby boomer dope E Michael Jones think he is? I have never seen such Catholic haughty arrogance so brashly displayed as it is done by this damn Jones fellow!
E Michael Jones has no English blood whatsoever!
I like E Michael Jones a lot better when he is attacking the evil and immoral scum in JOG — JEWS ORGANIZED GLOBALLY — rather than making nasty cracks about the great Sam Francis!
Give ‘Em Hell, E Michael Jones, Just Let Sam Francis Alone!
Ban The Porno!
Ban JOG — Jews Organized Globally!
Dislodge The Jew JOG elements from ownership of the mass media!
Ban Trump and the Republican Party — first challenge them to debates, and if they refuse, BAN THEM!
Immediate Student Loan Debt Repudiation and payback of all student loan debt ever paid plus 6 percent a year in interest on all debt ever paid.
Immediate federal funds rate to 20 percent to pop the asset bubbles in stocks, bonds and real estate!
IMMIGRATION MORATORIUM NOW!
DEPORT ALL ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS NOW!
REMOVE ALL THE FOREIGNERS NOW!
Financially Liquidate All Billionaires And Forcibly Exile Them Into Sub-Saharan Africa Now!
Free Beer Monday!
Get the Population of the USA back down to 220 million like it was in 1978 and the young White guys who give up porn and their chased down gals will be able to enjoy AFFORDABLE FAMILY FORMATION like you ain’t never seen before!
Bring on the real estate implosion now! 20 percent federal funds rate and a massive foreigner removal policy will make housing costs go down and bring on a wonderful bit of AFFORDABLE FAMILY FORMATION.
E Michael Jones on porn and young people and JOG — JEWS ORGANIZED GLOBALLY — and bankers and tall bankers and tall central banker shysters like Volcker and more of this Catholic blood and soil stuff. You Catholics are operating in a USA that was colonized, settled and formed by English Protestants — and don’t you Catholic twats forget it!
God Bless E Michael Jones — especially when he isn’t picking at Sam Francis!
Porn is funded through trickledown cash.
The modern moneymaker is chatroom video, in which a man or woman sits in front of a webcam half-naked waiting to be asked into a private session. Once asked, the private session becomes video sex acts for cash, concocted by the watcher and acted out by the watched, of which the holding company takes a percentage to make typical baseline porno videos to lure you to the chatroom.
If you want to fight porn, realize it’s just a racket for the Jews and hate it from that direction. All your fapping made a Jew laugh his balls off. You’ve been had, so hate back with impunity and TAKE THE TIME TO TELL SOMEONE ELSE TO JOIN YOUR BOYCOTT. Starve the entire industry without whipping out bibles or making pretentious little speeches. Just don’t look at it anymore.
If you need to be degenerate, go on dates. Go to church as a counterbalance. You’ll be okay. Don’t do this without Naming The Jew or you’ll lose focus.
I did it. It works.
There are three effective ways to oppose porn. Calling it addictive isn’t one of them. Coffee is addictive. Sugar is addictive. Alcohol and tobacco are addictive. Pop music is addictive. While certain highly addictive and destructive drugs are banned — such as meth — , most addictive products are not. Some are available to all. Like soda pop and ice cream. Some are regulated, like alcohol and tobacco. But addictive-ness alone doesn’t warrant banning.
So, what can be done about hardcore pornography?
1. The only effective call for outright ban is to call it a form of prostitution, or electronic-prostitution. Once Jews lost control of prostitution in the streets, they regained control via electronica. After all, what is hardcore porn but sex-for-money done before the camera? As prostitution is illegal, one could argue pornography should also be illegal. But then, of course, there are libertarians who call for legalization of prostitution.
2. If not outright ban, the other option is to force the internet to make pornography available to adults. Prior to the internet, this could be enforced as only adults could purchase pornography. But the internet made it easily available to all. Now, it is illegal to make porn available to minors, but that is precisely what the internet does. I think Israel has such a rule. So, push laws that harshly penalize any site that provides porn easily to all. If the internet can shut down pedo-stuff, this can be done with porn as well. It would only be enforcing the law. This is fair as the internet is now more ubiquitous than TV and Radio combined. If TV and Radio can be regulated, so can the internet. And this is not a free speech issue as porn is not speech. One might call it an expression, but even as such, it is a form of prostitution(in which case it should be banned) or a form of obscenity, in which case it should proscribed so that kids have no excess.
3. The third option would be cultural and political than legal. And it is what E Michael Jones has done rather effectively. It is to shame the Jews as the main purveyors of porn. But it’s worse than that. Jews now use porn as Race War against whites. When I was working in the video shop in the 90s, one of the major transformations I noticed was that porn was getting more ‘interracial’, which is invariably negro men doing white women. And now, such has become a meme all over the internet in the age of twerk. Also, as Paglia said, pornography actually leads the way as it is most uninhibited. Following trends in porn, pop music has become all about interracism. And now, all major white actresses feel obligated and willing to do roles where their partners are black men. Look at all those BBC shows and British TV.
Blacks are a natural threat to the white race. As black men are more muscular, stronger-voiced, and bigger-donged, they can easily destroy white manhood like when Jack Johnson beat up white guys and humped tons of white women. So, the natural response of white men should be something like Jimmy Crow. But white men have been cucked and white women have been jungle-fevered, and of course, this process was under way before ‘interracial’ porn. It was in sports and even Elvis Presley was a white guy making white women go crazy by acting like a negro. Because of the Negro threat, white men must unite and fight to keep their land, culture, and womenfolk, but they’ve been vilified and castrated. And this finally reached its apotheosis in Jewish-controlled porn that says white women exist to be sexually colonized by black men. When a people are face with a natural threat, they must unite and push back. This is why Jimmy Crow was as just as unjust. It was unjust in keeping blacks down, but it was just in keeping the stronger tougher blacks who, if allowed to run free, will reduce white men into cucky white boys and take white women. Jews understood the nature of white male resistance and sought to undermine it, and they needed black power. Without blacks, Jews can beat whites at mind-games but not at body-games. When geeks win, they win the argument and make more money but don’t necessarily win the pride of manhood. After all, who respects the manhood of Jewish nerds, geeks, and jerks? Alan Dershowitz and Woody Allen never impressed anyone as MEN. Pride of manhood goes to the tough guy. And this is where Jews found blacks useful. Blacks became proxy bodies of Jewish power. Jewish-controlled Blacks beat up white guys in sports, and now they hump white women, and white guys are reduced to cucks. This truth must be mentioned over and over.
The final option may be for white guys to go into the porn industry and make videos about Jewish women rejecting Jewish men and getting it on with Arab, Palestinian, Iranian, and Russian men. And black men. Make these videos and drop them all over Israel. Tell Jewish women that Jewish men are gimps and that Arab men are the Real Men and that Jewish wombs must be colonized by Abdul.
The kicker is that the way circumcision is done in American hospitals is not the circumcision of the Old Testament; it’s a radically different procedure. In any case, the Catholic Church is against routine circumcision;: Catholic View of Circumcision
Brilliant? This guy is just another in a long line of Anthony Comstock wanna-be’s with a fear of his own cravings, a “World Improver” whose rigid views render him unable to the world through anything other than his fevered obsessions.
Not once in this screed does this aspiring ayatollah ever suggest that if one doesn’t like porn, then one need simply to not look at it. Rather, he shrilly insists, using some very tortured logic that lumps in Catholics, Jews, et al, that it be banned completely and, by extension, that you ought to be punished for even looking at it.
What does he think somebody is going to do if they see it? This?:
For that matter, giving him any sort of traction will probably lead us all back to something like this:
https://picclick.com/1973-Vol-1-35-National-Lampoon-Famous-Suntan-202865110786.html#&gid=1&pid=1
And if that’s not slavery, then I don’t know what is.
Just a thought.
VicB3
Skimming the comments again and I keep noticing people talking about this “Styx” character. Is this the same douchebag that used to have a channel on YT talking about Charles Manson? haha. Great guy to follow there. Pfffft. GET REAL.
High IQ people don’t watch porn, bahahahaha. Jews aren’t as susceptible to vice, bahahahahaha. Jews aren’t also harmed by porn bahahahahahaha. Better get a check your own IQ, or is it a high jewish one? Bahahahahahahaha.
I have to say I was surprised at the amount of defense of porn here, but then again, maybe I shouldn’t be, as I suppose most people in the comment section are males and single males at that.
Here there’s an article about the negative effects of pornography on the brain:
https://amgreatness.com/2019/12/15/a-science-based-case-for-ending-the-porn-epidemic/
Personally, I don’t know, it’s been a few years since I don’t watch any porn, and I really think it’s been good for me, but maybe it’s not the same for others. It seems to me that porn, even if it doesn’t cause any health problems, can be a big waste of time and energy. Junk food is also bad, all vices (lust, gluttony, etc) are bad, and porn isn’t even the worst one, but it’s not good either.
Of course, the real problem is that currently many males do not have access to females in the form of girlfriends or wives for many reasons (economic, social, dating market, etc), so what’s left is either hook up, or porn or prostitution. Porn is the easier alternative.
Another thing about porn is that it is the penultimate stage of decoupling sex from its natural function of procreation, which started with the pill, condom, abortion, etc. Sex became about pleasure without reproduction or even commitment with someone but then, of course it is not so easy for males to obtain sex, so porn came in as a substitute, and further separated sex from nature, because now you even separate the sexual pleasure from the actual sex, as porn is just a simulation of sex, or not even that, is watching other people have sex and getting excited by proxy.
The cycle will be complete when sex-bots substitute women in sexual acts, and this should happen in the next decades. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens then.
ROTFL as well. All those Jews and their high IQs. Oy vey. Yeah and Einstein and Sigmund Fraud were some of those high IQ Jews who more than likely were porn addicts as well. We know that both of these elite IQ frauds were perverted. I don’t know who said it but it is so true. THESE PEOPLE created the Academy Wards so they could pat each other on the back and talk about how great they are, the hubris of these people is unbelievable and downright hilarious.
you are mistaken:
Cecile B. DeMille’s mother was
Beatrice Samuels, a Jewess. Hence:
Cecile B. was in fact a Jew.
It’s sad to see people defending porn.
Porn is degenerate shit.
Porn destroys love, devalues women, removes male confidence.
Porn is anti-family/anti-God.
Porn is a form of prostitution.
I would ban porn as it has nothing to do with “free speech.”
Porn is yet another form of jewing, and the goal is to weaken white men.
Well I know at least a hundred Jews and most of the comments I see here are consistent with my experience with Jews mostly in the US but also UK and beyond
I think you are right most of the gay people I have met in the US are Jews (and most hate or fear their selfish,totalitarian and manipulative un-motherly mothers).
One of my jewish friends from the US (son of one of the most famous men in the world) told me the first time he ever had sex was with his cousin
I think the quote you mention is from this book
The US Empire is the Anglo-Zionist Empire. It is the empire of the Protestantism you claim was great for Germanic peoples. It is the empire overseeing the rebirth of full blown paganism among European peoples.
If the US Empire is evil, then it proves my point and shows you to be at best ignorant of both what you promote and what you condemn.
Have you read Njalssaga? The moral meaning is clear: Germanic paganism meant that even in a land free from foreign raiders, life was about a serious of never-ending murders and rapes. The only answer was Christianity – that is the reason the end of the saga stresses the defeat of the last huge Viking navy in Dublin harbor. That defeat meant the Vikings could never recover.
Until they were Christianized, Vikings were savages almost as violent as today’s blacks and Mohammedans. The author of the best Icelandic saga knew that.
Jewish families support their children when they engage in race mixing more then White families do, that is why you won’t see Jewish women with black children at a welfare office.
In another generation, Jewish people in America are done, completely, totally extinct. The young are fleeing the orthodox, and the more moderate/conservative/liberal Jewish people, are intermixing with blacks, hispanics and asians.
All the poison they poured on Whites, has destroyed them utterly.
In the area I lived in, there used to be a sizable Jewish minority(they where moderate/conservative, no orthodox or other weird sects). Now after diversity has set in? The few smart Jewish people fled(aside for those that naturally gravitated away after college), the rest? You will usually see them with a black partner, or something like that.
I think you’re living in a fantasy land if you think that Jews are immune to pornography. They’re addicted to it big time, but they don’t just consume the “free” stuff, they have the means to actually purchase the real thing and destroy countless lives in the process through white slave traffic. When you live in the world of the jews and everyone is living lives like that, you don’t think it’s abnormal, you think it’s normal. People on the outside look weird, repressed and uptight.
Nonsense.
Jewish groups spend millions to convince their young to date and marry in the group.
If they marry outgroup they are banned from both the family and the synagogue.
Some secular jews marry out but they are not the breeders anyway.
The Orthodox do NOT marry out and they are the breeding arm of the Jews.
Claims that the jews are “disappearing” have been going on for many years, and I suspect it’s just another ploy to invoke victim status so the dumb goys will let down their guard.
Most evangelicals are located in OK, TX, TN , LA, KS and other conservative states and those states have a voracious appetite for porn for they watch that smut more than any other group in the US.
Jack Johnson was beaten by Jess Willard and Willard will never be mistaken as an all time great fighter. Sure, Johnson was 38 years old and past it, but Johnson himself also feasted on an old and retired Jim Jeffries. Jeffries had been retired for 5 years and had lost 100lbs before his fight with Jack Johnson. The elevation of Jack Johnson as some superhuman boxer is PURE MYTH. Can you imagine the heavyweight champion of today defending his title against a middleweight? Johnson won the title from little Tommy Burns, Burns was the shortest heavyweight champion of all time at 5’7 1/2″ tall. One of Johnson’s most notable opponents was the black fighter, Sam Langford, all 5’7″ 165lbs of him, while Johnson was about 6’1″ and about 200lbs give or take a couple of pounds. Back to Willard, people have been taught that Johnson threw the fight. TOTAL BS. Willard had great stamina and was strong as an ox if nothing else. An old Johnson was simply worn down by the heat and a younger, stronger and much bigger fighter. Black men more muscular, more stronger voiced, and a bigger penis?? NOPE. Another MYTH. Black men can run faster, no doubt about that one but the saying that white men can’t jump is total bs. Some of the best vertical leaps and broad jumps are done by Olympic weightlifters, many of whom are White or Asian. Some Olympic weightlifters have produced vertical leaps that would shame the average NBA or NFL player.
“Blacks are a natural threat to the white race. As black men are more muscular, stronger-voiced, and bigger-donged, they can easily destroy white manhood like when Jack Johnson beat up white guys and humped tons of white women.”
Looking at that quote makes me think that everything you know about black men comes from pornography and sports. As for Jack Johnson, he was a black boxer who didn’t last long and the white women who he “humped” were drug addicts and prostitutes.
I will agree with you as to your statement saying that “blacks are a natural threat to the white race.” They are only a threat if we allow them to become a threat, they were easily controlled in the past and if we get our act together, they can easily be controlled today.
Hasbara. I have known PLENTY of Jews – colleagues, friends, girlfriends, even a wife. Allowing for
the exceptions to any generalization, what I read on this site resonates. That is why I come here. and to Occidental Review. I am a recovering Semophile
I’ve strongly criticized EMJ regarding racial vs. religious identity here. Because I’m White, let me praise him for this piece.
Porn is a novel, unnatural and adverse environmental stress on the human psyche – our spirituality, morality and emotions, as well as reason.
Some of us may be resistant to the worst of its dehumanizing, materialistic and Procrustean temptations, but it makes none of us better in any way.
Porn that does not kill us may make us stronger, but only in the same sense that taking poison might make us more resistant if it doesn’t kill us.
We don’t need to take poison.
Limiting your exposure to poison is a better strategy than developing immunity where the choice remains.
We have the choice. Reject the poison, reject the poisoners. Self-mutilation is not empowering.
Those who seek to convince us that needlessly confronting insanity makes us anything but fools should be sent back.
The US is at most post-Christian.
Bigger question is why Christianity is obsessed with sex
That is A bigger question. This is not to say Jones hasn’t pinpointed the underside of the sexual revolution – its uses for the people who rule us and particularly The Jews. I congratulate him for that. We have for too long mistaken degeneracy for liberation. But for those of us who know we have but one life to live, a little natural distraction is in order when we are not working and raising families. Reading your comment I ask myself if all pornography has to be the swill that Jews push? Isn’t porno Greek for simply sex? Why IS Christianity so obsessed with sex?
A world free of Jews and porn?
If you make me choose, this white nationalist chooses porn all day long, and the Jew.
Grace builds upon nature. The Catholic Church did not steal anything but, for instance, St Thomas Aquinas kept what was good in Aristotle and built upon it via the Divine Revelation the greeks lacked.
Men forget that the pagans were correct when it came to the good in Fortitude, Temperance, Prudence, and Justice but that was insufficient because it lacked Faith, Hope, and Charity.
I have a bias against looking at close ups of feces coming out of a-holes. It disgusts me greatly. You make it sound like it’s normal not to be disgusted by some things.
Some porno is almost as bad.
I wouldn’t mind banning porn while legalizing prostitution.
Porn is harmful on numerous levels, but prostitution (if properly regulated) could serve as a much needed sexual outlet for society’s betas. It would help them cope with female hypergamy as many women squander their 20s and 30s on the cock carousel. It would also lessen women’s power as it would diminish the power of their sole leverage over men. It would also benefit the economy as men put in more overtime to afford more sex. The average woman too might become a bit less insufferable once she realizes that her man has other options.
Given the NEW Testament, what you say seems right. But as Jones has argued elsewhere Calvinists were the born again Jews. They slid right back into the Hebrew Bible with its usurious economics Ironically Christianity has become a cover for the Jews. The people of The Book get a respect – even adulation by Anglo Saxons – that no Pagan would allow them. Even post Vatican 2, I think
the Judo philia one sees in the US strikes your average Catholic as a little nauseating. That is why Jews hate Catholicism
The inanity on this thread is epic. When the Gentile as f**k Hugh Hefner introduced Playboy in 1953, it didn’t launch a massive porn addiction epidemic. The reason being is that most men in 1953 married in their early twenties and most wives understood it as their duty to be sexually available for their husbands. It is protracted singleness and marital dissatisfaction driving the porn epidemic, not Da Joos.
That, and also Jewish women as a rule don’t get knocked up out of wedlock.
dutchanarchy.com: ” Pornography as a secret weapon to neutralize the Goy ” :
“Jewish academic Dr. Nathan Abrams …let the cat out of the bag a few years ago in his controversial essay ‘Triple Exthnics’ …this essay spelled out in detail how the world’s multi-billion porn industry was dominated by Jews …Dr.Abrams not only admitted that Jews are the world’s most successful pornographers , he celebrates the fact. Jews , he tells us , have a grudge against Christianity …and pornography is one of their ways in which they get revenge on their Christian persecutors…”
“We don’t really have a “Judeo-Christian tradition,” because Jesus rejected the cornerstone of the Jewish religion, namely, that they are the “Chosen People of God” entitled to kill gentiles to get their earthly Zion.”
Two errors here:
1. “choseness” is not the cornerstone of Hebraic faith
2. Jesus did not reject that the jews had been uniquely singled out to be the light of god.
———————————————————-
I am unclear what’s the most peculiar
1. That Jews have some kind of supernatural power that forces nonjews to consume the material in question or
2. that pornography causes:
needless wars
national debt
wall street crashes
outsourcing
unemployment
There are a lot of issues with watching the material, but since nude images of naked bodies and acts of intimacy have been a round since human could draw images, I think it’s safe to say that the choice to consume the material has no singular religious or cultural start point. One of the most widely supplemental texts – the Karma Sutra was not created by not distributed by jews.
Others: I Ching, Tale of Genji, on and on and on . . .
———————————-
There are some legitimate issues regarding jewish political influence, especially exaggerated support for israel, but it’s a might thin and lacking data support Hugh Hefner and others were forced by jews to start media platforms of willing women from school teachers to physicists to bare their bodies nude for public display.
The Nazis had degeneracy issues, too: http://www.drjudithreisman.com/archives/2007/02/on_kinseys_germ_1.html
I don’t think Christian Zionists who are predominantly Fundamentalists are fans of Vatican II, or anything else Catholic.
Can you point me to twelve important sex lessons for life from the NT?
That would really help me understand the obsession.
If you doubt, then answer these questions:
1) Is creditor over debtor?
2) Is Capital over Labor?
3) Does a private corporate bank hypothecate new credit into existence?
4) Are debt instruments on-sold into markets?
If you answered yes, then you are correct, and must then conclude that Finance Capitalism is state sponsored usury. (There are some forms of capitalism that fix money, but we don’t have that.)
Does anybody doubt that the state will intervene if you are a debtor and don’t pay your pound of flesh to the creditor bank.
Does not capital as money and capital as plant/equipment seek out low wage countries, and also import infinity brown people from the third world? In both cases, the objective is to make Capital extract and be dominant over labor. It was finance capital out of wall street and london that funded the atlantic slave trade into existence. Thanks Jews!
Do you not supplicate yourself for a new loan, and as soon as you sign into servitude, the new bank credit is created against your signature .. a process known as hypothecation.
Then that debt instrument is on-sold into markets, effectively make you a slave that is being bought and sold.
Do debt instruments demand exponential interest (usury) that is pyramiding and creating oligarchy? Yes, of course.
Are not all kinds of re-hypothecations, or gambling based on debt instruments now on-going, in the form of various paper claims like mortgage backed securities and insurance rate swaps, and other derivatives?
You are forgiven for not knowing things, as most people in the West are caught in a reality inversion bubble and were never taught about the truth of things.
It is and was usury flows out of finance that has funded the reality inversion. Thanks Jews.
Mrs. Grundy will never die. An ignorant rant attempting to show that virtuous character must be enforced by law, when, in fact, it can only be built by consciously resisting frivolous temptation. This guy has the authoritarian mindset of a Calvin, and would probably be very pleased if the Spanish Inquisition were reawakened.
And you also don’t see Jews on the street corner begging for handouts.
All you are proving is that Jews operate as an in-group, as is well known.
A group will always out-perform an individual. A group of Piranhas will overcome and eat individual fish every-time.
White people with their extreme individualism and pathological altruism are perfect petri dish for the parasite to infect, host and extract from.
This is why Jews need to be ejected from white/christian societies, as the Jew is a harmful member just be “being,” as they cannot help themselves. The Jew is an evolutionary construct who uses his methods to self aggrandize while simultaneously improving the group. And yes, usury is the main weapon deployed by our Jewish friends. History makes this abundantly clear.
The other way of controlling the negative aspects of Jewish presence, is to force them into narrow professions as was done by Justinian, or as is being done today in Iran. Jews cannot be in government, in banking, money counting, teaching, or even being baby-sitters for vulnerable goyims.
To do this limiting of Jews requires a King, Fascism, or some form of very illiberal democracy or theocracy. Russia today is a form of theocracy, which is one reason why neo-cons hate it so much.
This is why you always hear Jews shilling for democracy, as a democracy is easy to subvert and maneuver.
Codreanu? 1930’s Romanian fascist. I had to google it. You should have told us a little about him. We need to hear about fascism from someone other than Hollywood and the universities. Start breaking the Great Post War Brainwash
Henry Makow, a fellow Jew would disagree with you.
Henry found himself caught up and subverted by Pornography and his lust for women. He thinks it derailed his life, and is probably a factor in his being what you would call self-hating Jew.
He now is warning young men and women, the same as Jones.
Here is a link to read, so you can disabuse yourself of your confusion:
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/12/henry-makow-pornography-as-political-and-spiritual-subversion/
Yes you should give up. Hasbara doesn’t really work here
I would agree entirely, except for your use of the word, “stole”. “Built upon” is a more accurate description.
Some screed! How much of it is irony? Or is it all irony?
Anyway I am a Johnny come lately Catholic(ex actually) and am hoping EMJ really does stick you in your Anglo Protestant ethnocentrism. You Anglo Prot’s gave this country to the Jews probably because English Protestantism is really Judaism 1.0 – the Protestant ethic as sanctified usury. At long last Jones is pointing that out in his histories. HOORAY for E. Michael Jones
You are filth.
Organized jewry has spent the last 80 years wrecking the white family, causing marital dissatisfaction, creating incels, and ruining our women with feminism.
Porn is simply one more act of jewing in a very long list of detrimental items financed and engineered by organized jewry.
Well if Jews are so smart then how come they can’t do the math? The Talmud says there will be, when Ha Mossiach comes, 800 gentile slaves per Jew. Assuming there will be roughly 20 million Jews on Earth when that happens, it would mean (after all true believers in Christ are decapitated Noahide style) that 16 BILLION gentiles would have to be present on Earth! BTW, there are only about 9 billion people (including about 20 million Jews) on Earth today…good luck trying to bring about 16 BILLION gentiles to be your slaves! Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah! Maybe you idiots ought to study math instead of the idiot Talmud!
“ Support Free Thought and Free Speech” is what it says on the home page of the UR.
With that in mind, It’s pretty funny that all of the dim bulbs on this thread [ including the article’s author] calling for the banning of “porn” [however defined, and to be banned for whatever convenient reason] , are all too dumb to figure out that the very same free speech principle that protects so-called “porn” [however defined], is the exact same principle that allows them to post all the endless, mindless crap [porn?] they all get to write concerning “dajooz” Etc.etc.
“ Support Free Thought and Free Speech” . Yeah right 😂
And so it goes…….
No regards, onebornfree
https://www.nytimes.com/2004/08/12/nyregion/68-and-sleeping-on-floor-ex-publisher-seeks-work.html
68 and Sleeping on Floor, Ex-Publisher Seeks Work
By Andy Newman
Aug. 12, 2004
Article Excerpts:
”Anyone who wishes ill on me should feel vindicated because my life has turned into a total horror,” he said with characteristic restraint Tuesday evening at his in-laws’ house.
***
But Mr. Goldstein is miserable unless he is in the spotlight. ”Today I went to my doctor to have my diabetes checked,” he said. ”I walked past the town house I used to live in on West 61st Street, and I kept thinking: ‘That’s who I was. I was a somebody with a chauffeur, a limo, a town house. Now I sleep on a floor.”’ He sat surrounded by what he called his few remaining possessions: a bunch of DVD’s and CD’s and several boxes of cigars.
***
A large silver cross around his neck gleamed against his chest hair. He has been wearing it for a few months. ”I feel doomed as a Jew,” he said. ”I’ll try anything else.”
I am not defending Protestantism and I never claimed it is or was good for anyone.
But since we are on the subject of Protestantism, it was forced on the Icelandic population by the King of Denmark. The final blow came when he sent a ship or two with soldiers to Iceland and they beheaded the Catholic bishop and his sons in Skalholt. The year was 1550.
So there we go again. Christianity version 2.0 forced on us by a foreign king just like Christianity version 1.0 was forced on us 550 years prior by foreign king. In both cases Christianity was just a tool for the kings to secure power and wealth and extend their influence. I think this is the success story of Christianity in a nutshell. It is fantastic toolkit to concentrate power and flock masses of people behind one banner. Quick look at it’s relative, Islam, seems to support the theory.
We have to be extremely careful regarding the history of European pagans and their alleged barbarism. It’s more or less written by Christians under the watchful eye of the Church and kings. These were violent times in Europe, but did it get better after Christianity got widespread and shook off the alleged pagan ‘barbarism’? I seem to recall a war or two in Europe after that. What changed was the armies got bigger and the killing, raping and pillaging was a state affair, made possible with great concentration of power under the banners of kings (and quite often Christianity)
And no, Christianity didn’t bring civilization to Iceland. It’s clear the settlers agreed on sophisticated power structure. And they were bound by the rule of law and settled their differences in Althing once a year. (The first known parliament in the world?) There people were held responsible for their crimes and judged according to the law. Barbarism? Mind you this was Norse pagan society centuries before Magna Carta.
A bit of a stretch, sir. Bread and Circuses have been with us from the beginning.
As much as was then possible, sports, movies, modern noise-music and Talmudvision were all in full swing in the 1970s.
Anglo-Saxon individualism is the problem for Anglo-Saxons. They celebrate the elitist loner like Clint Eastwood or Chuck Norris or John Wayne who is self-reliant and rides off into the sunset alone.
In real life, the individualist loner gets nothing and usually loses.
Italians, Jews, Asians, Muslims, Indians, Hispanics all celebrate tribalism and of course those who go along with the group get further.
Back when WASPS and Boston Brahmin still had their Skull & Bones and Masonry etc. the US was run by families like Bush. But now that is gone and Anglo-Saxons are completely atomized.
Jewish women don’t get knocked up because they are not stupid and have no religious qualms about either birth control or abortion.
What is it?
Simple
The will to power.
The lemming-like compulsion to be in charge, to tell other people how to live their lives and hold the monopoly on violence to compel them to comply.
Is this tendency innate in all ethnic groups?
Not to the same degree.
Hesiod was able to describe two kinds of strife:
American leaders, and Jews are pre-eminent among them, are still drunk on the power they grabbed through the world wars, which triumphalism powered them into subsequent wars, esp. in Middle East, total dedication to “evil war and battle and being cruel.” For Jews, that drunk is even more destructive, since Jews had been free of rabbinic bonds only for about a hundred years before they got into the “evil war and battle” mode; now, they see war and killing and, as Fran pointed out, their nuclear arsenal, as their sacred totem: Jewish nukes mean Jews do not have to engage in the “strife” of competition on an equal playing field.
EMJ and Styx666 are different versions of the cucked Western male. One believes in magical Christianity, the other believes in magical capitalism. One believes in government control, the other believes that people are capable of making rational decisions if they are left alone – i.e. libertarianism. Neither one will deal with IQ, its relation to race and that these two determine the morality of a person. They believe people are equal and have no problems with different races.
EMJ submits to the authority of the RCC and believes that if people convert to the RCC and obey the priests, bishops, cardinals, and pope many of our problems will be solved. He believes that the RCC should control the government.
Styx’s libertarian paradise is where two gay men can guard their marijuana farm with machineguns.
They are both nuts. Here is a youtube analysis of the debate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu2eQGM9p9M
Steve Franssen’s comments about porn and marijuana are very good.
It is up to individuals to stop viewing porn and smoking weed. We are not at a point where we turn to the government for any kind of help. The government is the problem.
“(((porn))) goes far, far beyond “control”.”
So says the hypocrite whose website is dedicated to Jewish t—!
“successful (((plan))) to exterminate the world’s remnant White population”.
Thanks for contributing to that degeneracy.
The “NT”?
I can’t point out one but then I have only read it once and that was awhile back. But then
conservative Christians like Jones do seem to talk and worry a lot about it – not just reactive to Jewish manipulation but absolutely. Personally, as a skeptic or naturalist. I think far too much attention is paid to pronography and homosexuality in principle on the dissident right as well
Yeah, most of us suffer from the illusion that an economic system has to be either capitalist or socialist or some combination which ties us forever to the beast.,. This illusion was created by systematically eliminating Usury as a concept from economic debate and analysis. I, as a long time leftist critic of capitalism, didn’t start getting this until I read E Michael Jones’s Barren Metal and also read Henry Ford 1 of Ford Motor Co actually say “I am not a capitalist. I am a maker of things and an employer of people. The bank that lends me money is the capitalist”. Of course Ford said this in “The International Jew”.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/12/15/a-science-based-case-for-ending-the-porn-epidemic/
The article you cited is occasionally discursive, but it’s got some nice links:
1. A Meta‐Analysis of Pornography Consumption and Actual Acts of Sexual Aggression in General Population Studies
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jcom.12201
Finding: Consumption was associated with sexual aggression in the United States and internationally, among males and females, and in cross‐sectional and longitudinal studies.
2. Pornography and Satisfaction: A Meta‐Analysis
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/hcre.12108
Finding: Pornography consumption was associated with lower interpersonal satisfaction outcomes in cross‐sectional surveys, longitudinal surveys, and experiments.
3. Does Viewing Pornography Reduce Marital Quality Over Time? Evidence from Longitudinal Data.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27388511
Findings: In general, married persons who more frequently viewed pornography in 2006 reported significantly lower levels of marital quality in 2012, net of controls for earlier marital quality and relevant correlates. Pornography’s effect was not simply a proxy for dissatisfaction with sex life or marital decision-making in 2006. In terms of substantive influence, frequency of pornography use in 2006 was the second strongest predictor of marital quality in 2012.
4. Till Porn Do Us Part? A Longitudinal Examination of Pornography Use and Divorce
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00224499.2017.1317709
Finding: We found that the probability of divorce roughly doubled for married Americans who began pornography use between survey waves (N = 2,120; odds ratio = 2.19), and that this relationship held for both women and men.
5. Trading Later Rewards for Current Pleasure: Pornography Consumption and Delay Discounting.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26305628#
Findings: Participants who abstained from pornography use demonstrated lower delay discounting than participants who abstained from their favorite food. The finding suggests that Internet pornography is a sexual reward that contributes to delay discounting differently than other natural rewards.
You can find out a lot about Codreanu’s magnificent character by reading his book “To My Legionaries.”
The man was a great spiritual and martial hero, who fought the malign influence of Jewry in Romania indefatigably and founded the “Order of St. Michael” otherwise known as the “Iron Guard of the National Conscience.”
I’m not Romanian but I have a great admiration for the man.
That’s actually hilarious.
I’ve seen both communities.
Jews are so morbidly fixated on gentile pussy they write doctorates about it. They write entire books comparing Americans to a Shiksa they want to rape.
Jews tend to be physically inferior with rat like Physiognomy and Goblin Physiology. Distended and protuberant. So they engage in cope mechanisms.
Every Jew thinks they’re Jared Kushner when most are Jared Leto lol.
Even with all the Jew shekels most women still don’t want to have sex with Jews.
Jews don’t have an IQ advantage, except in Verbal sub-Wenschler and even then it’s only about 5 points at most.
Even in a culture saturated in sex most Jews have to resort to prostitution.
Ayn Rand hated libertarians and Rothbard got away from her early on. When CATO moved to the east coast, Rothbard was sort of counted out, I believe. There is so much crazy stuff in this article by Jones, it is hard to even begin addressing it.
Rothbard the anarchist is a much different animal than Rand the capitalist and the Koch brothers are pro-government libertarians that contributed way too much money to Republicans. Mises was an austrian economist that was anti-socialist. It is rather hard to say that Mises is a libertarian or an anarchist.
Anyway, I’m getting bored with all this Jewish porn. Does anybody know of any good clean Catholic porn sites?
“I know many devout Evangelicals who would read Jones’s opening paragraph and wonder why he would repeat such an absurd lie about Israelis.”
This is almost without content. Many dogs eat their own poo. It doesn’t mean it is good for them.
Evangelicals are complete and utter morons, incapable of contemplating the contempt that Jews have for their belief system. They still, despite books and articles abound, have not clued into the Scofield Bible hoax.
I don’t know if Jews did push pornography on the Arabs, but it sounds like something they would do. Pushing pornography on post-WW2 Germans is entirely true, as is the claim of Jewish subversion of traditional sexual mores in the USA and beyond.
Apparently you are unaware of the Jewish role in pushing prostitution, transgenderism, sodomy, pedophilia (etc) in the Weimar republic. Or of the way in which Jews in Russia and Poland would encourage alcoholism in order to push gentiles into bankruptcy.
Those evangelicals are complete and utter non-entities when it comes to knowledge of history, just like a dog doesn’t know enough about microbiology to recognize that poop isn’t good to ingest.
The worst crackhead I know is Jewish.
Here’s the difference I have observed: his very Jewish parents gave him one chance at Rehab: the best money can buy. He started having an affair with a nurse and was kicked out.
That was it.
The parents completely cut him off- not a dime. No phone calls. No contact. He no longer exists to anyone in the family save an aunt who occasionally puts minutes on his pre paid cell.
None of this allowing an addict to hold the family financially & emotionally hostage.
Correct- none of these people who fanatically hate Jews on this site have ever met any. If they had, they would grasp that their fascination and obsession with them is downright silly- cringe worthy. There are loads of poor Jewish bozos.
You are a gibbering fool.
Some of the most attractive people on the planet- male and female- are Israeli. Clearly-You’ve never been. Just like these other rubes.
The beaches makes East Coast beaches look like fat camps.
True. But still whites have done quite well against other races throughout much of history. When a few lone knights or gunslingers get together they can take on an army of others.
One reason why Jews win is that in an open capitalist society, vice wins over virtue because vice offers more fun. As shameless Jews work in the vice industry, they play the siren song of the Pleasure Island.
It seems ‘liberating’ and ‘cool’. Of course, one could argue that morality is liberation from animal instincts and impulses that keep us down on the bestial level, but pop culture adorns animal behavior with style, glamour, and pizzazz. It is made chic, and masses go for that. Twerk with twinkle.
In a world where sin and vice are the center of so many lives, virtue will lose out to vice unless the whole system falls apart from excess of vice, whereupon the moralists can gain authority, like Moses did in TEN COMMANDMENT when he confronts the Golden Calfers. But then, he had God on his side to smash the Calfers. God seems to be silent and won’t strike down ‘gay pride’ parades.
Then, the only option left is for the anti-Jews to come up with their own vice industries. For example, a white owned gambling joints. White-owned porn that bans interracial stuff. But maybe it’s too late for that as Jews control finance and get to decide who gets funding. Also, white-run industries will come under lawfare. If even Chick-Fil-A turned into Dick-Fill-Ass under Jewish-homo assault, it’s gonna be difficult for any white-run industry.
For example, suppose some tries to start a white sports franchise. It will come
under attack.
You’re a puerile moron.
He’s right.
I have been. I’ve spent a lot of time there.
Yes, because they interbred with Europeans. Especially the Russians and the girls in the Balkans.
It’s really aggravating when Sephardis and sinister
oleaginous heart defect Ashkenazi gesture to circassians and Iberian and Northern European and Slavic and every other non Jewish racial admixture and say ‘look at us’.
Golda Meir was a good Jewish woman.
Ayalet Zurer is the result of Jewish outbreeding.
Jews love to degrade what they can’t possess. You’re Canaanites from the Mediterranean. Swarthy Carthaginians and Phoenecians larping as Hebrews.
Europeans in Germany still make Jews look like Swarthy or Scrawny little dilletantes. So Jews have to flood them with 3rd world detritus. And they think it will somehow be sustained. It really won’t be.
And yes, Israel is the Homosexual capital and child molester capital of the world. So there are a lot of twink abs on show playing Matkot on the Promenade.
Henry Kissinger is a Jewish phenotype. Ayn Rand was a Jewish phenotype.
Stop claiming Russian converts are ethnic Jews. You aren’t Russians.
Israel is a tiny country full of tourists. And you still have to get Russian Instagram whores to pretend they’re Jewish for your Hasbara.
People wouldn’t be so waspish if you guys weren’t such arseholes
Those fat Americans are why you exist, and maybe they wouldn’t be so fat if Jews werent destroying their endocrine and hormonal systems with poisonous consumer products that didn’t exist when America was American.
Never any thanks from Israelis. Never.
None of my comments should be taken as support for the material or its use.
Here’s a complete copy of the afformentioned study — and no it does not have evidence that said material leads to aggression or anything close ot it. Again, it is a survey style and while some participants across the studies used the material and some number of those who claimed to have addictions, or other issues self reporting or according to a therapist, the total 22,000 number is not unique to the US, but across the globe — leaving some serious questions about the studies veracity as a generalizable reference.
In teading the noted study there are some hurdles: examples
1. “One study at a rape crisis center interviewed 100 sexually abused women to determine if pornography played a role in any past incidences of sexual abuse. While 58 percent could not say, 28 percent stated that their abuser had in fact used pornography. Of this 28 percent (women who were aware that their abuser used pornography), 40 percent (or 11 percent of the total group) reported that pornography actually played a role in the abusive incident they experienced. In some cases, the abuser had watched pornography before abusing the woman, in one case he used pornography while committing the abuse, and in yet some other cases he forced his victim to participate in the making of a pornographic film . . .”
This would be referred to a loaded question. The use of the material prior to or during may some relevance, but the study is not supportive to the contend that the use of the material led to the existing aggression.
http://www.marripedia.org/effects_of_pornography
At best you have two cases and those indicate that the material played a role — in the assault, 2 ot of 100 cases reported in rape cases —represents 2% of the cases in question. But suppose one actually examined the number of men who use pornography, But if one examines the volumes of material accessed, as noted in the next reference:
http://www.marripedia.org/effects_of_pornography
of the over 120,000,000 adult males every single one of them were addicted to the material, one would expect to find that some 40% involved in some aggressive sexual behavior based on the study’s reference. The reported such assaults in the US is “433,648 victims”. That represents a percentage of 0.361373, not even a half a percentage point. And being generous and lowering that abuser number further say to 10,000,000 that would weigh out to 4%, some ten times lower than one would expect. That would suggest the opposite. That while some men may be impacted by stated material the numbers indicated that the vast majority don’t engage in aggressive violence against women as a result. Note, I am being generous here with the numbers in favor of a stated impact of increased aggression or some manner of aggression. Again, it’s a loaded deck given that the population is in a rape crisis facility. And even with the load, the incidence abuse is low compared to the volume of men exposed. One would also expect to see an increase in assaults as the amount the material increases its exposure to more and more of the population, instead sexual violence is trending downward at the moment. Clearly the material impacts the psyche – no question. It does impact behavior, however on whom and how deeply is probably less than advertised.
There is plenty of room to be hopeful.
It is entirely possible my analysis s all wet. One is certainly invited to challenge them.
_____________________
A slight correction. Codreanu’s organization founded in 1927 was called ‘Legiunea Arhanghelul Mihail’/ The Legion the Archangel Michael’, or ‘Mișcarea Legionară/The Legionary Movement’ and its members were known as ‘legionaries’. “Garda Conștiinței Naționale” was an ephemeral organization founded in 1920 by a group of workers from Iași/Jassy. “Garda de Fier” was also a short lived organization to serve as an ‘umbrella organization’ for various organizations of the right to present a common front in elections. In 1933 the Movement created its own political party ‘Totul pentru țară’/All for the country. It obtained a resounding success in the 1937 elections, none of the parties able to obtain the majority required to form the government and new elections were announced. Instead King Carol II dissolved all parties and installed a personal dictatorship, arresting Codreanu on trump charges and having him assassinated in prison along with other leaders of the Movement.
I looked for some and found nun.
LOL
https://russia-insider.com/en/these-headlines-teen-vogue-encouraging-girls-engage-sodomy-will-make-your-blood-boil/ri28120
America is Porn Again. Japan is probably worse in this regard.
Listen, the 500 BC Zion mania is real. It is no joke.
Look at the “get Iran” mania by the 500 BC Zion zombies within the ZUS Golem and its Master Israel.
The recent assassination of an Iranian General is upping the march to war with Iran.
Iran is the last of seven nations to destroy for the nine eleven false flag.
Where does this “sophisticated” idea of destroying seven nations come from?
Deuteronomy 7 .1-2 written in 500 BC Zion.
It is a delusion that you are not seeing. We can’t be born free if millions of masses are stuck on a delusion that it is 500 BC Zion.
See my post above.
Hasn’t Priss Factor promoted Nazis and Nazism on this site?
“Back when WASPS and Boston Brahmin still had their Skull & Bones and Masonry etc. the US was run by families like Bush.”
Are you so ignorant that you think Skull&Bones and Freemasonry are gone?
So you think that when WASPs had philoSemitic, Judaizing organizations like Freemasonry, WASPs were ideal and in control that that mattered?
Not even the average Freemason Baptist is stupid enough to put all that together and fail to start to see the obvious. Perhaps you also are not that stupid.
Jones looked like the crusty, intensely bitter, senile idiot that his is during this “debate.”
Repeatedly he insisted that the fact that he was able to search “porn addiction” and it yielded 63 million results meant, incontrovertibly, that 63 million people confessed they were addicted to porn. He is seriously that shoddy at facts.
He also kept grilling Styxhexenhammer about why he was allegedly hiding his real name. The reply, naturally, is that his real name (Tarl Warwick) is on every one of his books and is widely known. Jones pretended he didn’t hear the answer and kept pretending this was some sort of “gotcha!” moment.
Jones serves only one purpose: To neuter white identity and push it all toward the safe confines of religion.
This is libertarian nonsense. What we are seeing now is unlike anything in history, with porn being dumped into every household in the US every day, whether you like it or not. My wife is watching ‘Witcher’ on Netflix (or Amazon) and the dialogue for a typical show contains ‘fuck’ or ‘fucking’ 10 to twenty times, e.g. ‘pass the fucking bread’, and it features graphic nude sex showing all but d’s and p’s. And the other shows produced by Netflix and Amazon are similar. And, for every white couple on a show there is at least one white/black couple, on ‘Bosch’ there is a black/asian couple, a 6’3″ black guy who looks like death and a 5’2″ pretty asian. We are being programmed, and its available mainstream and for all ages. The result is that the only way to eliminate porn from ones life is to stay indoors and turn off all electronic media, and not too many will opt for that.
Muslims aren’t a race or ethnic group anymore than Catholics. But other than that, your point stands.
I try to go way over the top to make a point and have some fun.
Here is some more: E Michael Jones is a baby boomer Leprechaun Kraut — with a full head of hair — who exemplifies the term “INVINCIBLE IGNORANCE” to a degree heretofore unknown in European Christendom. Did E Michael Jones sell his soul to the Devil for that full head of hair? Bald guys like me want to know! Was E Michael Jones in the Germanic Battle scenes from the movie “Gladiator” screaming and waving around a battle ax?
Watch E Michael Jones laugh with gusto when a Jewish gentleman attempts to haggle and bargain over the price of one of Jones’s books. E Michael Jones is laughing with the Jewish guy and his mirth is of such a merry and honest and natural kind that the Jewish guy is clearly in on the joke and he is not offended at all. I bust out laughing when I saw it!
If the departed comedian Don Rickles had seen this he would have lost his professional composure and HE would have bust out laughing. Maybe the spirit of Rickles — who loved ethnic comedy — did see this and he laughed:
Yep. The article is one long totally deranged incoherent rant. There’s no point in trying to refute specific points since just about every sentence is utter nonsense.
Unz Review really has become a haven for the sad, the lost, the deluded and the unhinged.
You’re cheating. You’re relying on facts and evidence. This is Unz Review. We don’t need no stinkin’ facts.
From Wikipedia:
In his book XXX-Communicated: A Rebel Without a Shul, Luke Ford wrote about a conversation with Goldstein, in which Ford asked Goldstein why Jews were dramatically overrepresented in the porn industry. He answered, “The only reason that Jews are in pornography is that we think that Christ sucks. Catholicism sucks. We don’t believe in authoritarianism.” Ford then asked, “What does it mean to you to be a Jew?” To which Goldstein responded, “It doesn’t mean anything. It means that I’m called a kike.” Ford also asked, “Do you believe in God?” Goldstein said, “I believe in me. I’m God. Screw God. God is your need to believe in some super being. I am the super being. I am your God, admit it. We’re random. We’re the flea on the butt of the dog.”
What a COHENcidence. This ties right into the subject nicely. NO. Most Jews are not that physically attractive IMO, HOWEVER, in keeping with the subject, I did see an attractive stripper once who was “working” in a Tampa nightclub who was an Israeli Jew. Other than that, I have yet to personally meet an attractive Jewess all though I am sure that not every Jewess looks like Joan Rivers and Ruth Ginsberg. Not every Jewish male is the stereotypical Woody Allen type either, former football player Lyle Alzado’s mother was Jewish, which I guess makes him Jewish despite his father being Spanish/Italian. Former “rassler” Bill Goldberg, with a name like that he isn’t Irish, but these guys are the exceptions and not the rule. And neither one of these bruisers are probably deemed as attractive males by heterosexual females I am sure. I can’t speak for heterosexual women or even all heterosexual men because everyone has different taste in the opposite sex, but IMO white women of European ancestry are far and away the most attractive women on the planet, with hispanic women ( who are mostly mixed, so not a race) a distant second.
I hereby agree with E Michael Jones on Ben Shapiro.
I previously wrote this about Jew Bolshevik Ben Shapiro:
Ben Shapiro and the treasonous whores in Conservatism Inc. are a clear and present threat to the safety, security and sovereignty of the European Christian ancestral core of the United States of America.
Ben Shapiro is used by the JEW/WASP ruling class of the American Empire as a nation-wrecking, distractionary agent of subversion and deceit.
The ruling class of the rancid donor-controlled Republican Party uses evil propaganda whores such as Ben Shapiro to push globalization and financialization and multiculturalism and transnationalism.
Ben Shapiro’s attacks on the European Christian ancestral core of the United States are much more damaging to the interests of White Core Americans than the outgassings of random corporate propaganda whore Blacks such as Charles Blow at the New York Times.
Ben Shapiro pushes nation-wrecking mass legal immigration and anti-White multicultural mayhem.
Ben Shapiro is openly attacking the European Christian ancestral core of the United States.
Ben Shapiro wants to continue to use mass legal immigration as a demographic weapon to attack and destroy the European Christian ancestral core of the United States.
Ben Shapiro wants to continue to use the US military as muscle to fight wars on behalf of Israel.
“Regards” onebornfree
IF germany had remained Catholic and had an Inquisitor Adolph Hitler would never have come to power.
But, ever since Moses – He was the first Inquisitor and in two days he ordered the death of men women and children in numbers far greater than did the Spanish Inquisition in three hundred years – sinners prefer to be left alone to indulge this lusts
Hollywood jews promote the celebration of individualism as a means to atomize our populace.
Tearing down the patriarchy is basic Frankfurt School strategy.
The jews will not allow any hint of white organization or ingroup preference.
This has nothing to do with Clint Eastwood.
Libertarianism = Law of the Jungle ….
It’s not in the cards.
You live in in Asia with your low IQ Asian wife and offspring.
You fled America because you were afraid of the blacks and illegal aliens.
You refused to fight for the West. The West is better off without you.
Why do you care about the sexual behavior of Jewish females? If your Asian offspring are daughters, keep your eyes on them. They will want to become sex workers – a popular career choice for Asian females.
There is no “white identity”. I mean even Jews are “white” when it’s convenient for them. There are Germans, Italians, English, Irish, etc. And they don’t usually like each other.
I haven’t actually heard the debate, but Styxhexenhammer is a stupid name and the guy seems like a retard. I don’t know why an intelligent man like Jones (agree or not with him) debated with this retard.