"The Covidian Cult (Part II)"

Back in October of 2020, I wrote an essay called The Covidian Cult, in which I described the so-called “New Normal” as a global totalitarian ideological movement. Developments over the last six months have borne out the accuracy of that analogy.
A full year after the initial roll-out of the utterly horrifying and completely fictional photos of people dropping dead in the streets, the projected 3.4% death rate, and all the rest of the official propaganda, despite the absence of any actual scientific evidence of an apocalyptic plague (and the abundance of evidence to the contrary), millions of people continue to behave like members of an enormous death cult, walking around in public with medical-looking masks, robotically repeating vacuous platitudes, torturing children, the elderly, the disabled, demanding that everyone submit to being injected with dangerous experimental “vaccines,” and just generally acting delusional and psychotic.
How did we ever get to this point … to the point where, as I put it in The Covidian Cult, “instead of the cult existing as an island within the dominant culture, the cult has become the dominant culture, and those of us who have not joined the cult have become the isolated islands within it?”
To understand this, one needs to understand how cults control the minds of their members, because totalitarian ideological movements operate more or less the same way, just on a much larger, societal scale. There is a wealth of research and knowledge on this subject (I mentioned Robert J. Lifton in my earlier essay), but, to keep things simple, I’ll just use Margaret Singer’s “Six Conditions of Mind Control” from her 1995 book, Cults in Our Midst, as a lens to view the Covidian Cult through. (The italics are Singer. The commentary is mine.)
Six Conditions of Mind Control
1. Keep the person unaware of what is going on and how she or he is being changed a step at a time. Potential new members are led, step by step, through a behavioral-change program without being aware of the final agenda or full content of the group.
Looking back, it is easy to see how people were conditioned, step by step, to accept the “New Normal” ideology. They were bombarded with terrifying propaganda, locked down, stripped of their civil rights, forced to wear medical-looking masks in public, to act out absurd “social-distancing” rituals, submit to constant “testing,” and all the rest of it. Anyone not complying with this behavioral-change program or challenging the veracity and rationality of the new ideology was demonized as a “conspiracy theorist,” a “Covid denier,” an “anti-vaxxer,” in essence, an enemy of the cult, like a “suppresive person” in the Church of Scientology.
2. Control the person’s social and/or physical environment; especially control the person’s time.
For over a year now, the “New Normal” authorities have controlled the social/physical environment, and how New Normals spend their time, with lockdowns, social-distancing rituals, closure of “non-essential” businesses, omnipresent propaganda, isolation of the elderly, travel restrictions, mandatory mask-rules, protest bans, and now the segregation of the “Unvaccinated.” Basically, society has been transformed into something resembling an infectious disease ward, or an enormous hospital from which there is no escape. You’ve seen the photos of the happy New Normals dining out at restaurants, relaxing at the beach, jogging, attending school, and so on, going about their “normal” lives with their medical-looking masks and prophylactic face shields. What you’re looking at is the pathologization of society, the pathologization of everyday life, the physical (social) manifestation of a morbid obsession with disease and death.
3. Systematically create a sense of powerlessness in the person.
What kind of person could feel more powerless than an obedient New Normal sitting at home, obsessively logging the “Covid death” count, sharing photos of his medical-looking mask and post-“vaccination” bandage on Facebook, as he waits for permission from the authorities to go outdoors, visit his family, kiss his lover, or shake hands with a colleague? The fact that in the Covidian Cult the traditional charismatic cult leader has been replaced by a menagerie of medical experts and government officials does not change the utter dependency and abject powerlessness of its members, who have been reduced to a state approaching infancy. This abject powerlessness is not experienced as a negative; on the contrary, it is proudly celebrated. Thus the mantra-like repetition of the “New Normal” platitude “Trust the Science!” by people who, if you try to show them the science, melt down completely and start jabbering aggressive nonsense at you to shut you up.
4. Manipulate a system of rewards, punishments and experiences in such a way as to inhibit behavior that reflects the person’s former social identity.
The point here is the transformation of the formerly basically rational person into an entirely different cult-approved person, in our case, an obedient “New Normal” person. Singer gets into this in greater detail, but her discussion applies mostly to subcultural cults, not to large-scale totalitarian movements. For our purposes, we can fold this into Condition 5.
5. Manipulate a system of rewards, punishments, and experiences in order to promote learning the group’s ideology or belief system and group-approved behaviors. Good behavior, demonstrating an understanding and acceptance of the group’s beliefs, and compliance are rewarded, while questioning, expressing doubts or criticizing are met with disapproval, redress and possible rejection. If one expresses a question, they are made to feel that there is something inherently wrong with them to be questioning.
OK, I’m going to tell you a little story. It’s a story about a personal experience, which I’m pretty sure you’ve also experienced. It’s a story about a certain New Normal who has been harassing me for several months. I’ll call him Brian Parks, because, well, that’s his name, and I no longer feel any compunction about sharing it.
Brian is a former friend/colleague from the theater world who has gone full “New Normal” and is absolutely furious that I have not. So outraged is Brian that I have not joined the cult that he has been going around on the Internet referring to me as a “conspiracy theorist” and suggesting that I’ve had some kind of nervous breakdown and require immediate psychiatric treatment because I do not believe the official “New Normal” narrative. Now, this would not be a very big deal, except that Brian is impugning my character and attempting to damage my reputation on the Facebook pages of other theater colleagues, which Brian feels entitled to do, given that I am a “Covid denier,” a “conspiracy theorist,” and an “anti-vaxxer,” or whatever, and given the fact that he has the power of the state, the media, etc., on his side.
This is how it works in cults, and in larger totalitarian societies. It isn’t usually the Gestapo that comes for you. It’s usually your friends and colleagues. What Brian is doing is working that system of rewards and punishments to enforce his ideology, because he knows that most of my other colleagues in the theater world have also gone full “New Normal,” or at least are looking the other way and staying silent while it is being implemented.
This tactic, obviously, has backfired on Brian, primarily because I do not give a fuck what any New Normals think of me, whether they work in the theater world or anywhere else, but I am in a rather privileged position, because I have accomplished what I wanted to accomplish in the theater, and would rather stick my hand in a blender than submit my novels to corporate publishers for review by “sensitivity readers,” so there isn’t much to threaten me with. That, and I have no children to support, or administrations to answer to (unlike, for example, Mark Crispin Miller, who is currently being persecuted by the “New Normal” administration at NYU).
The point is, this kind of ideological conditioning is happening everywhere, every day, on the job, among friends, even among families. The pressure to conform is intense, because nothing is more threatening to devoted cultists, or members of totalitarian ideological movements, than those who challenge their fundamental beliefs, confront them with facts, or otherwise demonstrate that their “reality” isn’t reality at all, but, rather, a delusional, paranoid fiction.
The key difference between how this works in cults and totalitarian ideological movements is that, usually, a cult is a subcultural group, and thus non-cult-members have the power of the ideology of the dominant society to draw on when resisting the mind-control tactics of the cult, and attempting to deprogram its members … whereas, in our case, this balance of power is inverted. Totalitarian ideological movements have the power of governments, the media, the police, the culture industry, academia, and the compliant masses on their side. And, thus, they do not need to persuade anyone. They have the power to dictate “reality.” Only cults operating in total isolation, like Jim Jones’ People’s Temple in Guyana, enjoy this level of control over their members.
This pressure to conform, this ideological conditioning, must be fiercely resisted, regardless of the consequences, both publicly and in our private lives, or the “New Normal” will certainly become our “reality.” Despite the fact that we “Covid deniers” are currently outnumbered by the Covidian cultists, we need to behave as if we are not, and hold to reality, facts, and real science, and treat the New Normals as exactly what they are, members of a new totalitarian movement, delusional cultists run amok. If we do not, we will get to Singer’s Condition 6 …
6. Put forth a closed system of logic and an authoritarian structure that permits no feedback and refuses to be modified except by leadership approval or executive order. The group has a top-down, pyramid structure. The leaders must have verbal ways of never losing.
We’re not there yet, but that is where we’re headed … global pathologized totalitarianism. So, please, speak up. Call things what they are. Confront the Brians in your life. Despite the fact that they tell themselves that they’re trying to help you “come to your senses” or “see the truth,” or “trust the Science,” they are not. They are cultists, desperately trying to get you to conform to their paranoid beliefs, pressuring you, manipulating you, bullying you, threatening you. Do not engage them on their terms, or let them goad you into accepting their premises. (Once they’ve sucked you into their narrative, they’ve won.) Expose them, confront them with their tactics and their motives. You will probably not change their minds in the least, but your example might help other New Normals whose faith is slipping to begin to recognize what has been done to their minds and break with the cult.
Old people can’t afford to listen to you. Maybe you’re right (about a quarter right, I’d estimate), maybe you’re wrong. But they can’t afford to listen to you. It’s very simple. Why? Because if they do, there is a chance they’re dead. Or debilitated with chronic internal organ damage. Because, what if, just by some accident of fate, some off-chance, you happened to be wrong.
Ask Taleb about off-chances. Better safe than sorry, he says. And that goes quadruple for the old. Sorry. I know that muddies your perfectly clear, absolutist and irrefutable assertions.
I’m 74 years old, and I’m listening to Hopkins. What does it matter if there’s a chance I might die soon? I’m going to die relatively soon in any case. And there are worse things than dying. Like helping to establish a tyranny.
This is good advice, Mr. Hopkins.
What do we do when people ask if we’re going to get the vaccine? It’s a direct question designed to identify the person questioned as a New Normal or the dreaded ‘other.’
I think I’ll just say that while I plan to continue to get the yearly flu vaccine, I’m not taking the Covid jab. When they ask why I’m not getting it (they are dying to ask) rather than get into a debate I’ll just shrug and maybe say something like “the covid vaccine doesn’t feel right to me”. Best to treat the New Normal as innocent children, and redirect them to another topic. Smart people are getting fooled by the risk profile of covid-19. It would help if other smart people could confidently express disagreement in a non-judgmental way, and in terms of personal feelings rather than an appeal to statistics.
For me, the hard part is the non-judgmental part because beneath my skin I am seething at the intentionally dishonest attack on our culture from credentialed sycophant affirmative action heroes sinecured into positions of authority by a populace that has abandoned the idea of hiring based on merit. I’m talking about you, Dr Wal-whatever at the CDC, who keeps popping up on morning national news talking about her desperate fears that covid infections are getting worse. I’m talking about Fauci, who seems hell bent on assuaging his AIDS failure guilt by badgering us all into wearing face condoms forever. But, I digress.
Consider, if you will, what is safe and what is sorry and if what one is told is safe is actually sorry then the sorry will be in the safe.
Maybe, but that is a slippery slope. UK is reporting that 25% of their Covid-19 deaths don’t list SARS-CoV2 infection as the primary cause. Unless a person died with diffuse interstitial pneumonia, and the only pathogen present is that spiky SARS, I’m thinking it ain’t Covid-19 that got ’em. Unfortunately it seems there’s considerable incentive to overcount deaths which leaves us who are trying to identify actual risk on a personal level with just the excess deaths to go by. Excess deaths have occurred, but not at a level that bothers me. If I was a sickly 74 year old I’d probably take the jab, for emotional reasons more than mathematics.
My sense is that it ain’t nothing to worry about if children aren’t dying. The fact that regular kids aren’t dying should tell us all we need to know about individual risk.
I recently did a videoconference with my colleagues in several countries with varying degrees of vaccination rates, and when one of them enthusiastically asked me if I had my jab yet, I replied, “I won’t be getting one.”
Looks of confusion and shock (“surely he must want to be protected?”) changed into shock and anger when I continued with, “You know, what makes it difficult for me is that these jabs are all still in the experimental phase, and their safety will still not be fully evaluated until 2023…” but I won their pity when I added, “but for me the decision is clinched by the fact that I am allergic to one or more ingrediants used in them depending which one is available.”
One of my colleagues even tried to soften my suffering by saying, “I hear they are trying to develop an oral version, like they used to have for polio.” I replied, “Oh yeah, I remember getting a sugar cube with mine when I was a child,” deftly deferring the anger of the cultists among them; but it was easy to see from the initial reactions that I was one of the few who hadn’t drunk the Kool-Aid®️.
As the Reverend Al Sharpton once remarked, “But Resist we much … we must and we will much about that be committed….”
My 2 buddies from childhood and I were texting, both are bougey Republicans, when one mentioned he was getting the jab at the local market and the other chirped he was also getting the jab the same day to which I of course ridiculed them for taking an experimental drug and making Gates happy. Their response was that the passport was necessary for the bougey life and a condescending confidence in the safety of the experimental drug. For the bougey, bending over for the man is worth it as long as they can get back a semblance of their old bougey lifestyle.
So far, I have only been approached on this subject by a few neighborhood acquaintances, normies all. Each of them was just as pleased as they could be with themselves for dashing out to get the jab the moment it became available to them.
When they asked if I had done likewise and I answered in the negative, their expressions all registered some degree of disapproval. Knowing how these things work, I imagine that others in the neighborhood have been told I am an vaccine apostate.
Going forward, when I get such inquiries, I have decided on a couple of possible replies to use:
1) “No, I have decided to put my faith in the immune system that the good Lord gave me;” or
2) “No, I am not participating in the experimental trials, but will instead be part of the control group.”
Meanwhile, in the past few weeks, I have stopped wearing a mask to go the supermarket or the big-box stores. I am happy to report that some days there is a sizable minority of shoppers who are likewise defying the demands of the cult. I think it probably has a salutory effect on some others in the store to observe this, and I am hoping more people will join the refuseniks.
As reports continue to surface about vaccine side effects like blood clots, the social pressure to conform to the jab mandates will likely ebb.
Dude, you should have at least a couple more decades to kick around the joint.
Corona Chan is a toothless tiger – but even a toothless one can gum you to death if you let it.
That’s why governments and media around the planet have gone all out to debunk, ridicule and ban any medicinal or nutritional measures for Corona Cahn, to dupe everyone into thinking that “vaccination” is our only hope.
Far from it. The “vaccines” are turning out to be more deadly than Corona Chan, eg:
https://anti-empire.com/norways-health-authority-says-further-use-of-astrazeneca-riskier-than-covid-recommends-pulling-vaccine-permanently/
And this:
https://www.unz.com/gatzmon/the-israeli-people-committees-april-report-on-the-lethal-impact-of-vaccinations/
Meanwhile, if you can get them, Ivermectin or the HydroxyChloroquine / Zinc combo have been demonstrated widely around the world to be effective prophylactics and early stage treatments for Corona Chan. Ditto Quercertin / Zinc (lots of Quercertin in capers, just so you know), and a raft of nutritional stuff like Vitamins B, C, D and mineral supplementation.
Which is clearly why the authorities have gone all out to rubbish and ban these measures for Corona Chan – if people knew it is so easy to treat and cure Corona Chan (and were actually allowed to) then the “vaccination” narrative would collapse overnight.
P.S. For any Chinese out there who think Corona Chan is dissing China, no it’s not. Corona Chan is a meme, just one in a family of memes poking fun at the fictional narratives which so often surround these naughty bugs.
For example, here’s Corona Chan with her girlfriend Ebola Chan (who knew that the US Army actually holds a patent for the Ebola virus? Think carefully about what that means.).
I’m allergic to polyethylene glycol, polysorbate 80, HEK-293, PER.C6 and I once had a nasty reaction to wistar institute 38, so… It is with great sorrow in my heart that I, most unfortunately, cannot partake of the sacramental vaccine…
😉☮
Half the population is mentally average or below average. Average is rather minimal. Throw in a couple points above average and you’ve got a majority that can be used to harass and bully everyone they’re able to. Every president that schemed to take the US into a war deliberately lied and posed as a peace candidate. This by itself shows that the US has been run trough deception and trickery for a very long time; you pick the date. People have been bullied and persecuted by their brainwashed fellow citizens for not wanting to participate in wars like WW II, Korea, Vietnam. America has been the greatest self-aggrandizing propaganda machine in world history and has steadily improved it’s performance to full-spectrum lying 24/7. Now it’s gone a couple steps further in being able to squelch information that is not aligned with the narrative. Outright censorship is here now, done in the name of what’s good for the public, using Covid, race, gender and other issues to tighten its grip. Yes, it’s gotten cult-like in many quarters. You don’t need great numbers of people to act as enforcers; what’s the ratio of guards to prisoners in a prison?
Speaking of St. Anthony (aka Dr. Fauci), he and six of his colleagues at the NIAID own patents being used to produce the Moderna vaccine for Covid-1984.
The information is included in this article posted to Miles Mathis’s site:
http://mileswmathis.com/covid8.pdf
The whole article is worth a read, but to find the part about Fauci and the patents, scroll down to section #13.
To obwandiyag: “Old people can’t afford to listen to you. ”
Old people can’t afford to not do their research and find the effective therapies. Ivermectin (Dr. Pierre Kory) or Hydroxychloroquine, zinc, azithromycin (Dr. Vladimir Zelenko) or a less than 1% solution of food grade hydrogen peroxide in a nebulizer (Dr. Brownstein & Dr. Shallenberger).
Fauci had to lie about HCQ and zinc in order to be able to push through an Emergency Use Authorization to sell his Moderna vaccine. All government institutions are utterly corrupt and you are just a statistic. They do not care about you. Do the research and take care of yourself.
Conversely, the old and infirm will die (or go mad) doing what the government tells them to do, rather than what a health-minded person would advise.
Let’s face it … The average (Christian, white) American is an abject coward.
When, in the entire history of the practice of medicine, has anyone been told that they need to be vaccinated against an illness which they just recovered from?
Why does no one speak out and say that such an idea is utterly insane. “Congratulations. You have survived smallpox. Now you need to get a smallpox vaccination.” The idea is utterly moronic.
There’s also a king of gaslighting going on with the constantly changing rules at short notice and the changing information so that you have to stay glued to the news to know what is going on as yesterday’s news and regulations could be wrong or out of date. So they tell you following all these rules could protect you but it may not, that the hot weather would kill the virus but it didn’t, that the vaccines would solve the problem but then the infections and deaths rise with increasing vaccination, and so on. This plays with your mind and drives you round the bend and up the wall.
Do you troll EVERY article on this website? Or just EVERY article that I read. Everyone is a tough guy…
You need to worry if you are an overweight, out-of-shape typical person. Nearly 80% of those that were hospitalized or died form Covid were were older and overweight. Go take the vaccine if are in this cohort. Maybe you won’t get a blood clot leading to a stroke that if it doesn’t kill you, paralyzes you. Then you can continue your lazy, slothy life.
Just lie and say you got the vaccine. Tell them you were hesitant but you went for it and now you hope you don’t die. practice this in the mirror until you c an say it with a relaxed, straight face.
On Wednesday, 4/21, Biden in his vaccine address touting 200 million jabs so far stated that it was our “patriotic duty” to get the shot!
When I saw this article by C.J. Hopkins my first thought was “Oh boy, here we go again with the gleichschaltung“. As I read it I kept thinking “wait for it… wait for it….“.
Although we didn’t get the usual spittle flinging cries of “NAZI”, or any rants about “Gleichschaltung”, Hopkins did throw us a little raw meat:
The sad irony here is that Hitler wasn’t only a vegetarian, he was actually a Naturopath.
So all these communist useful idiots like Hopkins have it all backwards. The Gestapo would have been arresting the quaccinators and advocating sunshine, vitamin D, natural foods. The NSDAP likely would have provided free take home Ivermectine and Hydroxychlorquine treatment packets to the people. After all, no one would have fought back harder against the Jew-Flu than the National Socialists.
Thanks for sharing that link. I didn’t know Fauci had patents on the Moderna tech. If true, Fauci is grossly violating public trust by fear mongering people into taking his jab.
Consider betadine in your regime:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33437699/
I often interact with the public face to face. I have been regularly using this (1 tsp of 10% betadine in 3/4 cup of filtered water) as a nasal swab and gargle, and not only have I noticed my mouth is cleaner overall (less plaque and gunk build up on my teeth), but I completely avoided any cold or flu or stuffiness this past season. Anecdotal, but I’m satisfied and my confidence and happiness contribute to my overall health. Fear and stress weaken the immune system, and a virus destroyed by soap and cheap OTC remedies is not as much a concern as The Cult and The Company.
Hi CJ.
First of all let me thank you for all your efforts to expose covid1984 for what it is.
Until quite recently I followed your work on facebook (from which platformI’m now permanetly bannished – I suspect for sharing a link to an article detailing fb’s purge of 1.3 BILLION accounts!).
I hope you read this comment because on that platform there’s a statistician and former NHS manager who is producing some stirling work which exposes the lies being pushed to sell the NN Cult to the masses,using available data, historic records and foi requests,then crunching the numbers like the professional he obviously is.
His page is called John Dee’s Almanac, and I highly recomend you and other fb users check it out.
Yes, he does…he’s a dickhead.
That blackballing of all information on alternative therapies is all anyone should need to know to get deprogrammed.
Ivermectin may be a damn-near miracle cure. If you haven’t seen the clinical study results and treatment protocols published by Drs Korrie and Marek, check it out: https://covid19criticalcare.com/.
These brave docs won’t go so far as to question the vaccine psyop, but hey, take what you can use.
In most places near me, masks appear to be optional and are quickly disappearing as sanity gradually restores itself in America.
The other day I had to run into one of the REALLY big box stores for a $2.00 item and I walked in without a mask, because I just forgot. (I usually just conform in a cowardly manner to the prevailing standard.) There was a short fat girl there with a communication device in one hand and she screeched at me that I had to have a mask. I waved her off like she was the one who was nuts. As I went through the little turnstyle, I could hear her talking into her device like she was a secret service agent or something calling for backup. I made the snap decision that I was not going to be approached by anyone for not wearing a mask in a YUGE box store that survives by selling $2.00 items to Boomers like me. I was right.
They put these screechy fat girls at the entrance for purposes of corporate compliance and then ignore their calls for suppressing fire or air support. I even had to ask for assistance from somebody paid to sell things and he made no mention of my maskless face.
Apart from the short fat girl with the handheld device who thinks she’s Emma Peale, I get the impression we have considerable support among the employees in these retail operations.
They can’t come out and be radical bomb-throwers like us, they need to comply with the corporate KGB types who set the mask policies. But the more sensible among them cannot be thrilled about breathing in their own CO2 all day long for over a year now.
I do not hesitate to ask the employees a question or two if I need to, and for the most part they have been very friendly from behind their mini-burqas. I have sensed a chill from a couple of mask-Karens on staff, but they have been in the minority. Most of them will probably be happy to be done with this nonsense.
Thanks Bill H. for this simple but powerful truth.
Almost nothing about what’s happening right now makes any sense. We the sheeple are being told a monstrous lie, one way or another. Either the lie is that the virus is much deadlier than we are being told, or more viruses / biowarfare is coming, or the lie is that the virus is actually mostly harmless and we are being pumped full of experimental concoctions for nefarious reasons, the most basic of which is simply greed and corporate profits (does not need to be a vast “depopulation” conspiracy theory).
Anyone who concludes that a virus — this one or any strain in any year — is so dangerous to them that they can’t go outside without a mask and/or faceshield … has always been free to wear a mask and/or faceshield. That’s their choice.
If it’s age or some serious preexisting respiratory or immune-condition that leads them to conclude they are at particular risk, wear a mask or faceshield, wear goggles, stay home as much as possible, whatever they choose to do to (in their view) protect themselves adequately.
If the evidence on balance suggests that they’re not at particularly high risk of death or major impairment or suffering from a virus, they are still free to err on the side of caution in their own behavior. They’re even free to be downright irrational and inflate the risks facing them, so long as they don’t force us to come along for the insane ride.
So the people who are plausibly said to be at particular risk of dying from this virus —the very old and the already morbidly obese and/or immuno- or breathing-compromised — can easily “risk” a normal life without “lockdowns”, universal mask mandates, and anti-social “distancing” mandates.
They have absolutely NO right to demand that everyone relinquish their freedom, and in many cases their life’s savings and work and family business or their job — and eventually their homes, vehicles, and dignity — in a misguided futile effort to give them a risk-free, disease-free world.
The “better safe than sorry” principle doesn’t justify almost any of the draconian and degrading measures imposed on us by government and corporations “because of” this virus. Old or not, sick or not, nobody has the right to use violence and threats of violence (that’s what arrest and imprisonment or fining are), or threats of near-complete social exclusion and economic destruction, to force people to adopt our own assessment of risk and our own view of what safeguards are necessary.
My mother is nearly 80 and has lived her life exactly as she did before the pandemic. Whether the pandemic has been badly exaggerated as we conclude, or legitimately ultra-dangerous as you seem to find plausible, all of us are glad that she has done so. Neither she nor her friends, almost all in their 60s through 80s, has submitted to the cruel obnoxious “directive” that they not be together with their children and grandchildren.
We, and my Mom, have traveled more, and visited relatives and old family friends more, than we did before people like you decided it’s “selfish” and “absolutist” to remain calm and rational — to breathe free and live free and let others decide to do what they wish if they have a different view — instead of being a rude, intrusive, bullying hysteric.
If you want to wear a mask or faceshield because you believe the virus is very dangerous to you and that these measures will meaningfully reduce your risk of infection, go for it. That’s your view of what “better safe than sorry” and prudence require. It’s not my view. Whether or not you sufficiently educate yourself about the honest medical evidence, at last mind your own damn business.
Busybodies and bullies like you and most of our country’s “governors’ and mayors have done severe damage to our standard of living, our economic and social opportunities, our children’s childhood, and most of all our freedom and dignity. The virus, exaggerated or not, is just the latest pretext for some people to control the rest of us.
I think we’re better off “safe” by stopping this police state in its tracks, rather than “sorry” when we’ve gone along out of ignorance or cowardice or fear for so long that they cannot be peacefully removed from our lives.
It is worth noting, that when covidians try to shame me for not getting the vaccine, I don’t give a pelosi about it. However, once presented with any evidence contradicting their beliefs, they get hysterical and throw a tantrum. Apparently, their confidence in the official narrative is very flimsy, and needs to be maintained and supported all the time in order to prevent a nervous breakdown.
Well said. As with tens of millions of Americans, my own sometime-obesity and unhealthy dietary habits have done more damage and pose more risk to my life than this badly exaggerated virus.
People who are possibly at higher risk of dying “from” COVID-19 because they are morbidly obese and/or have poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes: skip these experimental vaccines and just lose weight. Get outside in the sun and air for a walk or bike ride most days of the week — disregarding the “closure” of any park nearby when necessary.
Losing weight through regular light exercise and better diet will do more to increase median longevity (including years without great suffering, limitation, or constant medical intervention) than wearing masks or shrinking from all normal contact with other human beings like a psychotic.
And by all means, people, don’t make your heart or lungs work harder by muffling yourself for hours on end every day (I even see some hysterics wearing masks when jogging or biking in the park).
Appreciate the sentiment, but we need people to know that not everyone buys the propaganda. Hysterics will sometimes feel less confident about lecturing, bullying, even reporting people for not vaccinating or not wearing face-diapers when they hear people they know proudly plainly stating, “the virus is exaggerated, the masks are degrading and ridiculous, and the vaccines are experimental and too risky for our children.”
If you’re not getting any of these experimental vaccines, please tell people that if it comes up, and always call them what they are: EXPERIMENTAL.
Excellent! I prefer not to give a biden, but to each his own!
Haha yeah, I’ve thought of that. I have kids and others who look up to me. It’s important that I model good behavior. My openly declining the jab may give others permission to similarly exercise their free will.
On the other hand, I’ll probably lie about it sometimes. That can also be a model of good behavior, given how aggressive some of the maskholes can behave.
At the same time, Biden also turned the screws on employers to turn the screws on workers by giving a tax credit equivalent to 80 hrs work for each worker granted 80 hours off to get the vaccine. Two weeks.
I’m all in favour of lying to the cretins for this purpose and to buy a little more time – but I have no doubt whatever that, at a point in the very near future, alongside the compulsory vaccinations and certifications, it will of course also become ILLEGAL to advance that specific lie – punishable by all the usual ongoing and deepening sanctions, up to and including open-ended imprisonment.
“It isn’t usually the Gestapo that comes for you. It is usually your friends and colleagues.” It is my understanding the Gestapo wasn’t a very large organization in terms of actually manpower-and much of its time and resources was spent devoted to paperwork. The Gestapo was heavily reliant upon informants drawn from the civilian population-a person’s friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, etc. If this be correct, then the ‘powers-that-be’ must be thinking “what else can we get away with with?”
Not only that it is experimental but also a pharmacovigilance surveillance system. Can you guess the team surrounding this surveillance? Google, Oracle, NSA, and DHS.
That may be too much red pill for most people.
Your thesis is eminently sensible, given that the best explanation for any phenomenon is usually the simplest.
Unfortunately, we have the likes of creepy billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates complicating the equation with his on-video assertions that we cannot go back to “normal” until the entire planet is “vaccinated” (and forgive me for asking, just who the f*ck elected creepy Bill as King of the world?).
And he’s on video with Melinda discussing how Taiwan, New Zealand and Australia got on top of Corona Chan because they acted swiftly, but then stating that “the next one will make them sit up and take notice”, after which creepy Bill and Melinda exchanged knowing glances with cheeky grins.
And creepy Bill has a lot of skin in this game, because creepy Bill owns GAVI and Moderna and he controls the WHO.
And he’s a rabid eugenicist who is on record stating that the global population needs to come down by a huge margin. That means you and me, our friends and relatives, and most everyone else apart from obscenely rish bastards like creepy Bill.
So while you’re being logical in proposing that pure greed and the profit motive might be sufficient to explain the drive to “vaccinate” everyone, there may be more to it, eg:
1. The globally synchronised governmental attacks on freedom to associate and freedom of movement, with the attendant destruction of businesses, livelihoods and public health, justified by the false Corona Chan narrative, harmonises perfectly with Klaus Schwab’s WEF-driven “Great Reset” agenda.
On the question of the economic mayhem caused by the globally coordinated government response to Corona Chan, once again creepy Bill and Melinda are on the record, on video, stating that they hadn’t really thought through the economic consequences of the shutdown policies (again, forgive me for asking, who the f*ck elected creepy Bill and Melinda as King and Queen of the world?).
2. Medical experts have been warning for months now that the mRNA “vaccines” are likely to cause a massive die-off of inoculated individuals in the months and years ahead, in the same way that previous attempts to produce coronavirus vaccines killed all the test animals – that’s 100% of the test animals, dead. Note that the Corona Chan mRNA “vaccines” currently being rolled out across the planet were NOT tested on animals. This time around, WE are the test animals.
Alarmingly, the “vaccines” already seem to be killing people at a greater rate than Corona Chan, eg:
https://anti-empire.com/norways-health-authority-says-further-use-of-astrazeneca-riskier-than-covid-recommends-pulling-vaccine-permanently/
https://www.unz.com/gatzmon/the-israeli-people-committees-april-report-on-the-lethal-impact-of-vaccinations/
(I know, I’ve already used these links elsewhere in this thread – but I’m a lazy S.O.B.).
So, in summary, the idea that the global “vaccination” campaign is driven purely by greed and Big Pharma’s desire for profits – in itself a terrifying prospect, given Big Pharma’s business model and track record of disregard for human life – is probably the most optimistic outlook.
The possibility of other deeper agendas at work is extremely worrying, and IMO that’s an understatement.
I guess it is a matter of taste. Personally, I don’t give a pelosi about biden☺.
Lysias, I disagree with you.
I am 74, and healthy. I have no intention of the taking the jab, and I feel no fear of the virus called SARS-CoV-2. I am far more afraid of the mind-set metastasizing in family members and society around me.
My (younger) brother has has some problems with with dizzy spells in the past, but had not had any incidents for well over a year. Two weeks ago he had the first jab, Pfizer. Yesterday and today he is unwell, unsteady on his feet. He and his wife are scheduled for the second ja on Saturday. I told his wife that one common side effect of the jab are falling incidents caused by various neurological effects (suddenly passing out, etc.). I told her that the mother of a friend of mine, shortly after the first jab, passed out while standing at her kitchen counter and fell to the floor. Fortunately she was uninjured. She also felt terrible. Her doctor told her not to have the second jab and also told her that many doctors were advising the same to patients who had bad effects: don’t take the second shot. My nephew, when I informed him that the “vaccine” is not a vaccine, is not FDA approved, and is causing many side effects, shot back at me: ” So you don’t think there have been any deaths!!??” I said ” I am not going to argue with you about the ‘pandemic.’” I have a line in the sand in terms of letting myself be addressed in a high-handed, abusive fashion by cultists. The whole situation is appalling. I am worried about my brother having the second jab but I know he will attack me if I say anything. I hope I have planted some doubts in his wife’s mind. More I cannot do.
It is a death cult, that is for sure.
It’s doesn’t feel right is all well and good, but what is the reason it doesn’t “feel” right?
I would stick to facts:
The jabs are not FDA-approved; they are experimental; they are not vaccines but instead are some kind of new gene “hack”; there have been thousands of adverse reactions, some of them deadly—then add that you doctor has advised against your getting the jab.
That should shut the cultists up and give them something to chew their cuds on. Mainly, though, it should shut them up.
You might add: “Of course I’m not taking the jab. I’m not nuts, and I am not a lemming. But suit yourself.”
I totally disagree with this line of thought—go along with the madness . Then you really become a part of it.
And you will not only help advance the program but you yourself will “grow into the mask” that you have donned, and become one of the actual cultists. You think you can play a double game, but you can’t.
Just shows how easy it will be to convince most people to get chipped.
That number 2 of yours is exactly what I tell the vaxxed I know. They can dig it. But it is really weird that most people (even those who won’t vax) do not buy into the natural immunity thing anymore. Seriously. But what really pisses me off is that hardly anyone believes the truth that these mRNA “vaccines” have NOT been approved by the FDA, and these “vaccines” are for emergency use authorization only! Approved or not, I am not taking these “vaccines”…control group, doncha know, and a committed non-conformist.
These gals remind me of “Sailor Moon” ladies….my daughter loved that show. Or are they from Inuyahsa, Dragon Ball Z, or Bleach? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah! Long live anime! Ah sooo desu nee!
Dr. Pierre Kory, all aboard the conspiracy nutter bandwagon? The WHO, funded by the Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation, using the Big Tobacco playbook to dis Ivermectin. That’s Fucking Crazy.
FLCCC Weekly Update, 22 April 2021
I tell people that in spite of the fact that my age puts me in a higher risk group, I, like the stalwarts on the sinking Titanic, shall wait until all others have received their vaccinations first before I take up a place in the lifeboat. “Let the (metaphorical) women and children go first”, I say, while I, nobly, shall bear the risk of giving my life in upholding the standards of higher civilization. “There are still not enough vaccinations to go around. Only when all others have been vaccinated will I do so. I am old. I have not much yet to live for while they have their whole lives before them”.
Try it. Instead of hating you, they will look upon you with dewy-eyed admiration.
The true key to getting on in life. Had I only known.
I don’t give a pelosi about it.
That’s a good one. Thanks.
More than likely this initial jab already includes the initial tools of a tracking system.
Operation Warp Speed, the emergency authorization program set up to implement the gene manipulation therapy, is highly secretive and what information has been released indicates the injection has a pharmacovigilance surveillance system that should last up to 24 months. That means you will receive notices regarding when you need to take your next gene manipulation jab.
A key person implementing this program is this DARPA Mengele.
By all appearances the military is trying to use this emergency authorization to reimplement the Total Information Awareness Programthat was shot down by Congress after 911.
Yeah, I’ll stick with noting that the vaccines are experimental and not tested long enough 😉
Clever, but you’d be perpetuating the lie that the vaccine is a benefit and a necessity. It’s neither, and people need to hear it from you and me and anyone else who can think straight and stand up for liberty.
Thanks for the pointer to David Finch’s repository; I am staggered that it hasn’t been taken down by the tech enablers of the COVID population-control[1] exercise.
[1] I don’t mean “population control” in the sense that there is some shadowy conspiracy to kill off a good swathe of the global population – in fact I sincerely hope that such a conspiracy exists, and if it does I wish it every success in its endeavours. A 95% reduction in the number of fuckwits would be sensational.
Instead, I just mean “population control” in the sense that the political class has been better-able to gin up a scare campaign to encourage voluntary compliance from their human livestock.
Meanwhile, Doomers have even been helping catapult the propaganda – saying shit like “the vaccine is 95% effective” without a single fucking clue about how ‘effective’ was measured.
In other words, in the study, the age-agnostic risk of symptomatic infection with SARS-nCOV2 drops from 0.88% to 0.04%… from fuck-all to fuck-all.
Denmark and Norway have halted all use of the AstraZeneca injection, on the basis that for people under 50 the risk of death from the vaccine is higher than the risk of death from/with COVID19
Politicians should be being torn apart in the streets for this.
And yet, that seems to be precisely what is happening, and far far worse than that.
Here’s a warning from Dr. Mike Yeadon, who has the credentials & background to speak with confidence about the Corona Chan “pandemic” and where the whole charade is heading.
Get it while you still can, before YouTube bans it.
This one’s a keeper.
Another angle comes to us courtesy of St. Greta, who scorns citizens of Western countries as promoters of “vaccine nationalism.” It is Ms. Thunberg’s thesis that we are hoarding the vaccines for ourselves and being very niggardly with the doses shipped off to the Third World.
This presents a perfect opportunity for Woke virtue-signaling, if that is to anyone’s taste. You can say you plan to forego receiving the jab until everyone in Burkina Faso, Burundi and Guatemala has had their health properly secured.
This tactic will probably be most successful when conversing with cat ladies and Oberlin undergraduates.
Median age of Covid-19 victims is 82 years old. The virus targets only the old and those with serious medical conditions (some cancers, kidney failure). From the start the approach should have been 1) keep out the virus (as Asian countries effectively did) 2) protect the vulnerable (95% of victims globally over age 60) 3) let the rest, those at low risk, continue with normal life (boost their vitamin D3 and other nutrients often deficient in the elderly; use combination therapy of the many off-label drugs shown to have mild efficacy; different mechanisms means combinations are more effective. Plus these FDA-approved drugs are safe and their issues well known. Betadine, a disinfectant, added to Neti (nasal injection irrigation) or to mouthwashes, may be helpful. Asthmatics were thought to be at risk, but actually were found to have a lower death rate which was traced to their glucocorticoid steroid inhalers (they’re not just for allergy season!)
The infection fatality rate is now known to be equal to a bad flu, but unlike flu is almost totally weighted to the elderly (flu kills children, and some at all ages).
The West is clearly managing this with an agenda (not shared by Asian countries which treated this as a Public Health issue) as CJ presents so well.
As Kamala Harris politicized the Covid-19 vaccines: “If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.” Why would anyone be surprised that Republicans feel the same way when Democrats are pushing the vaccines? The vaccines can be lifesaving for the vulnerable (Covid-19 infected 80 year olds have a 16% chance of dying), but offer nothing for the young and healthy.
An excellent discussion on the genocide against us, highly recommended
So what, pray tell, would you recommend for my dear old Dad (83 years old) and Mom (81 years old), both recovered from mild cases of Covid 19 in January. Their recovery
was aided by modern magical potions like chicken soup and ginger tea, and plenty of rest and liquids. Hospitalization was not required or desired. The New Normals in my family, specifically my brother and his wife, are pushing my folks to get out and get vaccinated with one of the experimental mRNA vaccines. My mother’s friends likewise counsel her to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Fortunately, my other siblings and I see that the risk associated with the vaccine is higher than the risk of them being infected with the virus again.
The idea that Britain plans to vaccinate young children who face zero risk from covid should be viewed as child abuse and crimes against humanity.
In middle school I concluded the average person was an idiot. The hasis for this is not the IQ curve. I decided they were idiots because they would follow the group rather than investigate and analyze. Letting any one due your thinking for you is the epitome of laziness.
What has happened in the ensuing decades is that your average suburban north american has raised wilfull blindness to an art form. If we had an EMP tonight I know I would wake up and be surrounded by a society huddled in the fetal position. When a person habitually gives up their will and agency they weaken and atrophy. The result is, paradoxically, that the most collectivelly advanced societies in history are also some of the most individually idiotic.
Without a strong sense of self and purpose these people cannot function as individuals. They have sub-contracted their thinking. The answer in the past was God, the pulpit, the priest, the local leader. Now the Media seems to fulfill this role for many. Whatever idiot man on jew box says is answer. Idiot man (Chris Cuomo the Homo) says white people’s kids must die so that they can feel the black man’s pain. These morons accept tbis crap rather than freak out, call the station and scream ‘fuck you’. This is what we have devolved to as a society, a weak, faggoty wop flirting with his butt pirate buddy , Donna Lemon, and telling whiteAmerica they deserve to die. In a healthy society he would be of the air, shamed, his house egged, his children unable to go to school and him unable to find a job.These are normal disgt ust responses. Tolerating this type of garbage is being beaten down and lost.
Taking the jab, being replaced, collective cowardice and stupidity all tie in together. I literally despise what I see in the people around me. Our ancestors would hate us even more than I do. My grand parents were not eloquent but they did explain it to me and I am grateful. They hated Communists and marxism with a passion. They knew it meant death. They were right.
Our whole civilization is being murdered right before our eyes by disgusting pos scum like Chris Cuomo, Fauci, Bidet, Schumer, Nadler and Pelosi.
I agree with you. I also get that some just don’t want the bullshit hassle of dealing with triggered retards so they come up with a version that either confuses them or makes the speaker seem benevolent.
But, that’s not my style and I hate perpetuating the falsity too. So, my answer when asked is, “I don’t need it.” That usually elicits some blank or stunned looks. If they ask further I go on, “I have a fully-functioning immune system, there are very effective medicines to treat the virus and you should be angry that you aren’t hearing about those, the vaccine is utterly experimental and I’m 95% sure I had the Wu Flu back in Feb 2020.”
All of that is true but, it tends to be too much for them to sort through or debate.
Lately I’ve been thinking that the situation is even worse than I initially thought, because the disease is real, and while it’s not the black plague, it can kill some people or take them to the hospital and it’s enough to scare the masses into submission.
This thing was probably created in a lab (weren’t they manipulating corona bat viruses in Wuhan?), and they probably have other stuff ready to be released (perhaps some variation of Ebola next time, it’s even scarier).
I think the idea is to make this state of fear permanent. We will never again be allowed to live normally, travel normally, meet people normally. Just obsess about disease and how to avoid it with yearly vaccines and tracking apps and your papers please.
Create paranoia about anything other than staying home buying from Amazon posting at Facebook and watching porn.
I wish I could go somewhere else where they don’t talk about that all the time. I’ve heard that Wuhan is virus-free now, maybe it’s the place to go (they wouldn’t release the next virus in the same place, would they).
This comment is poetry!
Pfizer already claims that people will need to get vaccinated every year
the idea of being married to the “it” in the blue shirt is FAR scarier than any corona!
When the average age of death is the same as the average life expectancy, you KNOW we’re being conned…..
There should be a Bravo (!) key.
The “pandemic” is exactly like “climate change” and “police brutality”. If you’re a “good person”, if you’re “educated”, if you’re not a “racist” or a “conspiracy theorist”, then you must pretend it’s an existential problem, one worth destroying civilization over.
So-called liberals are malignant nihilists who take the side of evil, falsehood, filth, and destruction on all issues, all the way, all the time. That’s why they’re always looking for an excuse to destroy civilization.
Some of my relatives have taken the jab and are in self-congratulatory mode. There is no point in discussing side-effects with them. They think they know better and choose to ignore what they call fake news and conspiracy theories. And, unfortunately, they will not get shaken out of this mindset, because even if more and more people start dying from these injections, they will still believe the government’s assertion that it is a new quadruple mutant that is responsible.
Watch this if you dare!
As always, the sheeple just cannot handle the facts!
https://gbdeclaration.org/view-signatures/
Signatures
As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.
Concerned Citizens
787,798
Medical & Public Health Scientists
14,118
Medical practitioners
42,920
Oop. You forgot internal organ damage again.
And, what if, . . . . just by some accident of fate,. . . . some off-chance, . . . . they are bitten by a comment on the internet . . . . that happens to be posted by an obwandiyag ?
I’m 70 and got the virus last Nov/Dec and my doctor confirmed it, after he came over after work, and checked me out. He works at the hospital that takes care of Covid patience in our local hospital. He didn’t need any test , there has never been a test for a virus, flu etc. – except the doctors examination.
Mine started out with a terrible sinus infection that gave me one hell of a sore throat. After a couple days I started to take my old reliable antibiotics on my own -Bactrim and of course salt water gargling. I had zero energy and slept/ laid in bed most of the time for a week. This is when I lost my sense of taste and smell – for about 3 weeks- then it came back. the sinus infection backed off in about a week , then I got a small cough so I called in my doctor for a visit. He examined my and confirmed i have a virus infection and some probable pneumonia, starting in the right lung etc. He gave the wife a list of meds, that can be shot in my ass – lol and they consisted of injectable anti biotic, a steroid, and then vitamins, a plasma type blood thinner tablets, and some new meds for a nebulizer the wife had laying around from years back. At no time was thinking I was going to die , since I’ve had the flu and viral infections in the past. No one else around me got the virus – and I live in an old Soviet apartment building , at the time. PS the wife enjoyed shooting me in my ass – for all the times I wouldn’t take out the garbage – lol. Always keep a sense of humour – it’s good medicine too. Spacibo
All countries have a ‘Gestapo” for external and internal threats, especially in war time like Germany, who was beset upon by enemies before & during WWII.
The use of the abbreviation for Germany’s Geheime Staatspolizei / ‘Gestapo’ by Hopkins indicates that he himself is as indoctrinated as those he scorns.
In India they currently are dropping like flies. Brazil was doing terrible a few months ago. I see no mention of India by the author nor the commenters.
Do these nation have crazy and compromised public health officials at the top? How come they are not widely distributing the very inexpensive Ivermectin or the HydroxyChloroquine / Zinc combo? Vitamin D at 5000 units? Zinc? Both HCQ and Ivermectin are generics that have been around for a long time, minimum of 50 years. India is a major producer of generics, thus can ramp up production of both at the drop of a hat.
I understand the Covid racket in the USA, with the crap PCR test making the number of “cases” explode with false positives. To fuel the USAs theater of fear that Fauci (Mr Gain of Function), that smiling Bill Gates thrive on. That our liberal managerial state adores, with never a missed paycheck. But how about where these twin toxic ghouls have no influence, how about the nations of India and Brazil?
Otherwise very well done by CJ Hopkins.
The horse kind of Ivermectin can be found at veterinary supply stores on the internet. Good if you are an anti-Vaxxer to use as a preventative. This is common knowledge in the US.
Obwandiyag is the House Idiot. Every comment-section needs one. There used to be a commenter named “Quartermaster” here but he was brutally mocked until he stopped posting, so now Obwandiyag is the man.
You hit it on the head Spectrum. Obi-wandi-fag has been spreading pro-toxic vaccine propaganda going back several articles.
Why, it’s almost like he’s on the payroll of some nefarious entity like Big Pharma.
We all do what we can. I make a point of walking into businesses and government buildings with my mask off; and I keep it off until someone who is an actual employee asks me to put it on.
If we all did that much, the mask bit at least would have to end — and this will only end when we collectively make it end.
Everyone was laughing at Alex Jones et. al. when they were talking about nano particles in the vaccines.
Well now the genocidal elites are admitting it. Cationic Lipid Nanoparticles as carriers for nucleic acids.
Meanwhile, at Amazon, we get:
Or this: Pentagon develops implant that could help detect COVID under your skin
So it is clear where this is headed. Ultimately the only question is from how far away will they be able to scan you for vaccine nanoparticles or microchips. When you get vaccinated your blood and cells will become marked so that they can scan you electronically. Combine this with vaccine passports and a massive database that contains your DNA and all kinds of other personal information and the implications are horrifying. They have been pushing the “take the chip” narrative for years, but there has been massive pushback.
Thousands of people in Sweden have inserted microchips
Sweden’s willingness to take the microchip is one good reason why Sweden might have avoided all the stringent lockdowns forced on less willing European countries.
By creating the plandemic and forcing people to take the jab, they have slipped these microchips into people bodies through the back door, across the entire planet.
I am over 70 years old and I think I know when the government is full of it. This is definitely one of those times. I don’t wear a mask, I don’t social distance and I sure as hell am not getting any needle punctures from Bill Gates. It’s all BS. Why? I don’t know but I know what this government is and that is totally untrustworthy no matter what the subject. They are thieves and liars and need to be arrested and put in jail.
The current official treatment seems to be just antibiotics (that do nothing against the virus but may prevent bacterial pneumonia) and oxygen. And waiting for it to go away. Ventilation in cases when the lungs stop or almost stop working (but that leads to other problems and has a 50% survival rate).
I think ivermectin was used with some success by hospitals in Argentina, but does not seem to be a general policy. “More studies are needed”, they say. But, for some reason, no studies are needed for the vaccine, “they are safe”, Facebook told me so.
I don’t know… The whole thing is so surreal, I don’t know what to think of sometimes. I just wish it would go away. It’s not a real life to live like this.
In Germany, where Mr. Hopkins live, now you can only enter stores with a negative Covid test. Soon to be replaced by a vaccine certificate, I suppose.
A masterclass of an article by C.J Hopkins – on par with the ‘Pure, Unalloyed Evil’ article of Mike Whitney here on Unz a week or so ago.
Meanwhile, here is what an internationally acclaimed German-Thai Professor of Microbiology has to say in his video titled : DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI WARNS “THEY ARE KILLING PEOPLE WITH COVID VACCINES” :
Bhakdi sums it up nicely in the first 30 seconds of the video but for those Covid-Cultists among you (I’m afraid that includes you Ron Unz since you’ve made some knee-jerk unscientifically based responses smearing many of us that are not on board with your views on the Covid Deception), below I have compiled some other gems from this colossus of a medical specialist :
Around 14:20, Bhakdi says ‘if you’re under 70 without any pre-existing conditions, you’re likelihood of dying is virtually impossible’.
That statement says a lot because, to the extent that there were many ‘alleged’ to have died that were under 70 (certainly not in Australia, where I’m from, because we distinguished between deaths FROM Covid and deaths WITH Covid), this suggests that the vast majority of those ‘younger’ Covid deaths were NOT in fact due to Covid – hence the official death counts cited by the compliant mask wearers are meaningless.
Like the U.S inflation and unemployment statistics, they’re pure B.S.
It would also suggest that countless Americans AS A RESULT of being put on a ventilator, or deprived of low cost and effective treatments like Ivermectin etc, died needlessly . ie: medical malpractice.
Bhakdi also quotes the findings of the world famous Stanford epidemiologist Prof John Ioannidis whose work categorically states that the IFR (Infection Fatality Rate) is 5 per 10,000 for Covid – proof positive that even if you are infected with it, the lethality is miniscule and comparable to seasonal influenza.
16:15 : Bhakdi says ‘that the claim that these [Covid] vaccines are efficacious, is a LIE’ and then says (slightly paraphrased): ‘I don’t want a vaccine that can kill me, just because it can protect me from getting a cold’.
And that pretty much sums it up. Covid-19, is just another coronavirus (the common cold is often just one of the numerous coronaviruses out there).
Bottom Line: When taking ANY vaccine or offering from Big Pharma, one should do a Risk/Benefit analysis.
The benefits (assuming there are any at all) from the Covid vaccines are negligible.
Meanwhile, the risks are ENORMOUS.
Colin, if you’re ever asked to put on a mask in any situation, try this routine that I got from the LewRockwell.com website (from contributing author Allan Stevo from recollection).
Picture the following scenario as I approach an employee of a business or government department who’s situated at the entrance to enforce mask compliance :
Mask Enforcer : Hey, you’re not wearing a mask. You have to be muzzled up to enter.
Me: I don’t need to wear one.
Mask Enforcer : Oh, so you have an exemption ?
Me: I don’t wear one because I’m afflicted with ‘C.S’. ( Notice how I avoided actually answering that question and cannot later be accused of saying I had a medical exemption when I don’t).
Mask Enforcer : Oh, sorry to hear that. Please come in.
(This is a typical response. If they then call their manager and you’re asked what C.S is, you reply by saying that ‘my medical history is private and only to be shared between my physician and myself’ – not even a police officer is entitled to that information . ‘If I were litigious I could sue you for even asking that question’, you tell them).
Now, for the record, I have not actually told a lie. I am GENUINELY afflicted with C.S.
(BTW, for the benefit of Unz readers, ‘C.S’ stands for Common Sense).
The Six Conditions of Mind Control listed have been everyday practice in communist countries. Administrative captivity, that is travel restrictions may be added.
Yuval Harari, a NWO propagandist if ever there was one, has said several times that “the next step in technology is to go under your skin”. It’s what they want, and what they want, they get.
Now, notice that none if this is “unavoidable”, as they make us believe. As if this type of technology was some kind of natural force over which no one has any control.
The masses of people will go along with it, either from fear of diseases, or for mere conformity.
A Small Number of Psychopaths Control Society
Bill Gates in 2017 ‘Warned’ of a New Bioweapon Will Wipe Out 30 Million
Infecting W COVID Swab, the RNA Vaccine, Artificial Intelligence –
Covid Vaccine Used for Population Control (Genocide)
https://rubyraymedia.com/index.php/creators/covid-vaccine-warnings-escalating?idU=2
Henna Maria: The Ten Stages of Genocide
I listen to all the people who have been vaccinated telling me to get it.
I ask ; “Do the vaccines work?”
“If they do, then my not having it cannot in any way endanger anyone who has been vaccinated. You are safe.
If they don’t work, and you are still at risk, why have it and chance getting a dangerous side effect?”
End of discussion.
Of course the reality is that the data shows that the current vaccines are hugely harmful but as I do not have the billions of dollars necessary to counteract the billions of dollars pushing the vaccination story, I have no chance of convincing the mindless robots that form 90% of humanity.
Plus, I am 74 in relatively good health and don’t give a damn abut the rest of the world (except my wife of 53 years).
I don’t like to call them masks. I like to call them muzzles. For it is those who most willingly embrace this profound symbol of submission to conformity that are also the least likely to speak out or act against it. Ditto for vaccines.
The socio-cultural event known as coivd-19 clearly shows that there is natural division amongst the population between those who can think and operate independently and without recourse to authority. In the Korean War, the Chinese and North Koreans employed techniques to separate those UN POWs with these and other leadership qualities from the general population. It was only those individuals and in much smaller number that had to be watched. The majority rest of the prisoner population needed much less attention because by temperament it was guaranteed that they would not cause trouble. It was all very pragmatic and efficient. This conflict also introduced the concept of brainwashing into the public consciousness.
The fact is that few people grasp the simplicity and deliberation by which psychology and social pressure can be employed to manipulate them.
Thus, thanks to covid-19, we have a natural event that exposes this natural division of the population. You know which side you are on. And now it can also clearly be observed by others which side you are on. Signs of non-conformity are easy to spot. Most people express them without being aware.
I’m no conspiracy theorist. But I am an opportunity theorist. So we’ll soon see if this phenomena is weaponized and exploited for the ends of the overlords as it was in the POW camps.
The thing that annoys me most about this Covid thing is that many people in Big Tech and Big Pharma are positively happy about this pandemic. They can barely contain their smiles, talking about “digital acceleration” and “cashless society” and “mRNA delivery” and “tracking apps”.
Not to mention the destruction of lots of small businesses and potential competitors.
For them, this pandemic is no tragedy, it’s a great thing. What matters to them if people die.
Which leads me to believe that this virus was indeed created in a lab and released specifically with this purpose in mind, to transform human life on Earth, forever.
My mother is 100+ years old, got ill with the novel flu virus last year and was over it in a week with some coughing and tiredness.
She’s blind and imprisoned in a nursing home and I speak with her daily. She did not seem very seriously ill with it. The medical people may have given her some kind of steroid shot, but it was before the vaccines. Then she was recently given the vaccine. I don’t think it’s had much of a deleterious effect on her.
After more than a year, we’re finally going to be able to visit her. She says she would have been much happier to have foregone the imprisonment and take the risk of having her life end unnaturally early (LOL).
http://www.renegadetribune.com/people-are-inhaling-microplastics-from-masks-especially-in-cold-weather/
http://www.renegadetribune.com/people-are-inhaling-microplastics-from-masks-especially-in-cold-weather/
Was hoping to get through this lifetime without having to kill anyone (optimistically only in self-defense.)
Betwixt the communist chinee Uniparty, American Uniparty, feral afficans, invading latinos, traitorwhites, hypo and hyperchondriacs, State-appointed busybodies, tyrannical petty bureaucrats, 3-letter government goons, emboldened pedo-pervs, increasingly militant versions of all the aforementioned and the powerless minority of self-proclaimed victims who nonetheless steer fake news, sewer entertainment and polluted academia, that window is fast-closing. 🙁
. . . does not need to be a vast “depopulation” conspiracy theory . . .
Depopulation is hardly a “conspiracy theory.” Do a little research and you’ll find it’s very much a conspiracy-in-fact.
It sure would be fascinating to see some kind of survey that showed the ratio of people with and without university degrees who are quaccinators and quaccine deniers. My guess is that the biggest idiots have advanced degrees. They seem to be more vulnerable because for decades the technocratic narrative has been massaging their egos and pushing the theory that only “experts” have the right to an opinion on things from holocaust religion to climate hysteria to gender dsyphoria to negro violence to negro stupidity to vaccination. Our opinions don’t matter, only those of “experts” do. Ron Unz himself is very susceptible to this subterfuge.
Ahhhh,so that’s why blacks are dying at higher rates….they are overall the fattest ,unhealthy “lazy, slothy life” peoples out there. Now that we have that sorted out.
Never try to reason with a Branch Covidian. Just say something non-committal and move on.
I already understood that long ago when I woke up in the cult which is the Western democratic church. To see cult members of a mob dictatorship lately tumbling over each other explaining how specific mob cults work, analysing the cult of others is ridiculously funny.
If any cult culture engages in, is based upon the repetition of vacuous platitudes, it is the cult of democracy.
Exactly what I was thinking decades ago.
There is some merit to the Covidian cult, the various of members of the democratic cult, until now engaging in the war of the people against the people could ride on their most favourite hobby horse, blaming others along political lines, and on this forum, the hobby horse of blaming Jews. Seeing that the whole continuum of both left and right is engaged, they had the shock of their life, and since then they have been pulling all kinds of philosophies of authoritarianism and ‘mind control’ out of the closet to explain the phenomenon, they have been pulling their hair from unbelief. Not realizing that they have created and supported the monsters, the large state and the media and its historically unprecedented sphere of control, and the obscure easily manipulated and infiltrated vast labyrinthic web of political organizations themselves. That the situation is merely the unavoidable path of democracy towards mass tyranny, the inevitable tyranny of the masses guided by demagogues. Nay, that they where already living in a tyranny of mass culture.
Indeed…
I had an appointment with my dentist on Friday,
The door was opened to me by his assistant pointing a temperature gun at me,
I asked her what she was doing and she said “It’s for covid”,
I said please don’t do that and I sat down in reception,
Next thing the dentist arrives (a nice chap) kitted out as though I had the plague,
I told him that it’s just nonsense taking temperatures and considering that this is something medically necessary or relevant,
Then I got the talk about me helping him get through the stupid procedures that the government are insisting he go through in order to continue working,
I said that he had no right to expect me to bend over just because he is.
I left without getting my dental work done.
Gates’ committed grants pages are good insight into what it costs him to keep people quiet
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants
If a mechanic hasn’t worked on a car for 40+ years is he still an expert mechanic?
Fauci is still an expert doctor.. apparently Wasn’t he involved in all the Aids fear back in the day?
The TV ads with the grim reaper in the bowling ally bowling over men, women and children like pins with a score card displaying many millions of people were facing certain death. Kind of like covid..
When people ask if you got the jab just lie and say you did. They’ll never know.
Besides, everyone will still be wearing masks as they nervously walk about, afraid of every person they cross paths with as if they have the Ebola virus.
I live in a state full of absolute idiots. They wear masks while walking alone down country roads.
Girls are the worst. Their whole schtick nowadays is to appear a radical yet be the biggest conformist ever.
The Mgtow monk guys are on to something.
Exactly what democracy is. To quote Oscar Wilde:
But the expensive theories of “Phd authorities of the philosophy of authoritarianism and propaganda” popping up everywhere sell better than a few simple lines. Concepts like ‘mind control’, they have a curious attractive ring of evil, such concepts make you look smart, on top of things, and it allows to continue the most favourite hobby of democratic peoples, to blame others. Devils are back on the stage now, though no angels, as in an egalitarian system like democracy, no such thing exists.
Since the Covidian cult is rather violent and gross, at least a spirit of revolt which democracy has killed is now back on the stage (if we do not count the continuously top down agitated puppets of destruction). So hail the Covidian cult, so that you don’t become victim of the cult of democracy and sleep your way through it.
………..yes, “the fix is in”. The same person who was head of the 9/11 Commission is now going to brainwash you that “pendemia” is real…..Interesting is who and what organizations set up this Commission and why they appointed this history professor to head it. https://www.activistpost.com/2021/04/9-11-cover-up-director-appointed-to-chair-covid-cover-up-group-new-world-next-week.html
http://www.renegadetribune.com/customers-come-together-to-remove-government-mask-enforcers-from-store/
Citizens against Fauci’s masks
Apparently vaccines don’t work unless everyone gets it. That’s the newest thing along with the make believe herd immunity. Also have you notice they call these “vaccines” jabs? At least our masters are being a tad honest by not referring to the non vaccines as vaccines. Anymore it seems everything they do is hidden in plain site just for their own amusement. We now can see our managerial class is a collection of highly trained cultists.
I’ll confess they almost reeled me in with the news out of India. Fortunately some commenter from the Daily Mail reminded everyone almost 20000 a day dead is fairly normal for a population of almost a billion. As an older brother always says, “math doesn’t lie.” No wonder there is a war on it now.
Until covid-19, all vaccines against any disease were nominally based on the pathogen that caused the disease. Not a single vaccine that allegedly protects against covid-19 is based on the pathogen that is said to cause the disease. I repeat, not a single, that is none, zero, nil, is based on the alleged pathogen, not one of the Western made, not one of the Russian made, not one of the Chinese made. How much of an idiot do you have to be to still believe in the official covid narrative?
Good one, Mr. Hopkins! There will be more lockdowns, and annual vaccines. This isn’t going to end in 2021. In fact, it isn’t even the original Covid game any more. This is a new, second game. They now have emergency laws, a hard catalogue of punishments, and can issue lockdown in city where 1 person out of thousands was teated C-positiv (no symptoms required). They call this RKI-Code 100, because it sounds bigger than 1/1000. Die New York Times explains how Influenza will return next year worse than ever, so masks and social distancing mandates will carry through 2022. 🍿😂
There are lots of ways to die when you reach 70. Unfortunately, most of them are being called COVID, for political reasons. The reality is that vaccinations have hit a wall–everyone who wants one has gotten one, and only 90 million Americans (25%) are “fully vaccinated”–whatever the hell that means. Just tell people who got vaccinated that you feel sorry for them since they are in a small minority of true believers.
Hard to wait for logic and reason to prevail over the tendency of the species to dissolve into hysteria. Major flaw in the DNA.
Covid-19 is the biggest scam and psyop and mind control ie MK Ultra in the history of the world and this was rolled out by the zionist central bankers of the world and rolled out across every country of the world and the few leaders in Africa who saw the fraud and psyop for what it was were killed.
The flu has disappeared as it as been renamed covid-19 and has been used to create a hysteria without equal in human history and create a panic to get the people to submit to vaccinations that are experimental and have never been FDA approved, not one has been FDA approved as they are not vaccines but an operating platform designed to destroy the immune system and rid the earth of we useless eaters and create a world that will resemble the tv series The Walking Dead, which is another predictive tv series and there have been many predictive movies along this line.
We are up against people so evil, so demented, so satanic , so diabolical, that the the average person can not comprehend that a kult of humans could conceive of a plan to depopulate the earth and go about it in such a way that people would line up for the genocide vaxx.
Anyone who takes the Jim Jones vaccine, will at some point regret it, we are being experimented on in one of the most satanic experiments in human history.
Better yet, tell the small minority who are fully vaccinated that you feel sorry for them that they rushed to get the KoolAid.
I still remember the morning I received a phone call from my mum to say that my dad was dead in bed. He simply went to bed one night and never woke up. That sort of thing is quite a shock to the system but it never stops me from going to sleep each night. Actually, I don’t lay in my bed quivering, waiting for the clock to chime for the witching hour either.
And I wouldn’t say that my bravery is exceptional, so maybe it’s my stupidity or ignorance that’s showing, Recklessly going to sleep every night not knowing if I’ll awaken the next morn.
I think it would be very difficult for the authorities to police this one.
I’ve never been asked if I’d had the jab (I live in Australia and only around 5% of Aussies have had the jab so far).
No doubt that % will rise in the coming months as government campaigns and threats (no jab may entail no international travel, deprivation of certain liberties etc), increase that figure.
But Aussies have a pretty good B.S detector and I’m fairly certain that we will have a much lower percentage vaccinated than the U.S / U.K and other slavishly compliant populations.
In any case, if I were asked, I would absolutely reply (and raise my voice in the process so that everyone in the vicinity was aware), that I WILL NEVER TAKE THE TOXIC COVID VACCINE.
And, if I got some pushback, I would go out of my way to drop names of the world’s leading infectious epidemiologists who are calling B.S on the Covid hoax (think Great Barrington Declaration for starters) and how their opinions are being muzzled by the cabal that owns all the politicians / Big Pharma / the corrupt MSM etc.
You see ‘Anonymous’, when you lie and say you got the jab, you are GIVING IN to this hoax.
If every person that asks if you’ve gotten the jab (possibly because they’re vacillating over whether to get it themselves or not), if all they hear is responses in the affirmative, then ‘herd animals’ that they are who seek consensus before making any decision because they’re TOO STUPID TO WORK THINGS OUT ON THEIR OWN, they too will opt for the jab – so as not to be a social outcast.
‘Anonymous’, why don’t you show some guts and stop being a girlie man ?
If we all came out and forcefully told the world we will never take the jab, that will inspire others to do likewise and, when a critical threshold of us have done so (and forcefully said we will never wear a mask AND that we’re done with lockdowns/curfews and Socialist Distancing), then we will have won.
The tyrannical Covid-cabal will back down.
THEN, upwards and onwards from there.
Next step is Ending the Fed and removing the chief source of funding for the Zionist Dominated Usury Banking Cartel that controls the financial system of the western world.
Youtube has already taken it down.
Bitchute still has it:
People especially Westerners make too much of life and death. The fact is one can pass from one to the other without really noticing. I think once one has seen a lot of it, death loses its terror. The more violent the demise the more shocking it is initially. Just a few minutes before the fellow was a living breathing thinking human being, now he is just chunks of meat scattered all over the place. On the other hand death may be a lingering phantasm, the person being sick for a long period and getting relatives pissed because he/ she keeps holding on. “Shit”, they ask “when are they going to croak?”
Whatever the process, what was once abnormal is accepted with a nonchalant shrug. You see the person dead, you might cry if they were close, or might yawn if they were not. Either way after a few days, once they are thrown in the hole, they are forgotten. The same will happen to each of us. Our lives seem to be a big thing to us but to others ………?? The dead are boring, they have had their 15 minutes in the sun and their friends family and acquaintances just move on.
In the West, death seems an abnormal thing. I have known people who refuse to take their kids to a funeral because it would traumatise them. We hide them even locking up the coffin at the funeral parlour. In the Third World, where the dead are more common and visible, young children can attend a wake where the body is on display for days and said kids seem not to need one bit of trauma counselling as a result.
The prudent old man, once he gets to a certain age should not give a fuck about dying. He should concentrate on LIVING and be thankful for the years he was afforded. As a matter of fact everyone regardless of age should hold this philosophy.
What the elderly should listen to is advice to eat properly, exercise and get fresh air and sunshine. Then they would rarely be sick and would have no fear of fear mongering or virus pimping.
I personally dont care one way or the other about all this stuff. Viruses, accidents, mayhem, floods or whatever, men and circumstances may wish for and plan your death but the final decision and time is up to the Master.
So I say fuck it. We are all going into the hole sometime or the other so why bother !?
It’s long overdue to use the left’s own laws against them…use the “civil-rights” laws against them…
Please feel free to reproduce and disseminate this…
The new “Jim Crow” is alive and well in today’s COVID fear society.
Those of us who cannot wear masks are being discriminated against.
We are told that we cannot enter businesses, are harassed by some business owners and employees for not wearing a mask, and in some cases refused service for the inability to wear a mask.
It gets better. We are told that we can order on line, request “curb service” or home delivery. We are still being denied the ability to walk into a business establishment and being served without harassment or outright refusal. This is just WRONG.
All of these “compromises” are no different than “Jim Crow” laws–in the past, African Americans being refused service, or confined to “carry-out service”, or being unable to walk into a store without being harassed or even being denied service.
Those of us who are unable to wear masks are being discriminated against, “Jim Crow” style.
The 1964 Civil rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race and of medical condition. Public accommodation is a necessary right that cannot be abrogated.
Both Acts are being flagrantly violated by ANY business that harasses or denies service to those of us who cannot wear masks.
Where is the enforcement of the Civil Rights Act and the ADA?
Its not about bravery and certainly not stupid or ignorant. I think it is just a case where each of us knows it WILL happen to others we love and ultimately ourselves.
One day what we KNOW subconsciously in the primitive primordial part of our minds comes to pass and we accept death as a part of and a transition from life. I think that we also know at some level that the passing of a loved one is just movement from one place to another. We know one day we will again be with them.
Personally it is a consolation to have a relative die quickly, shocking yes, but they suffered little. I rather go that way myself and have had many an opportunity but alas I am afraid I am doomed to croak in a nice comfortable bed after slipping on a banana skin or for some other inane or unfathomable reason.
Better that quickness as far as I am concerned than a long lingering sickness with the quacks keeping me alive with all sorts of concoctions and hooked up to all kinds of squealing and beeping machines.
Ha ha. That’s almost funny.
But of course you are free to explain for us how a mask stops CO₂, which is a gas.
Now it’s early here, and I’m still on my first cup of coffee. I have merely skimmed some of the comments and CJ’s article. Buck Ransom’s comment was #29, and the article is up to 115 comments now as I write this, but none of the scientific geniuses holding forth here has recognized Buck’s fundamental error, nor stepped forward to correct it.
Yeah, it’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.
I’m another of those 74-year old guys posting here today, and I do wear a mask, two actually, when I go shopping, and also disposable gloves.
It’s a PITA, but not a major one, and better safe than sorry.
How about… “I don’t take experimental drugs.”
This is what happened to India:
India rejects Pfizer COVID injection
We see this time and again. Some country starts stepping outside of the plandemic narrative, and POW, suddenly “infections” go through the roof.
It started with Iran, whose top leadership all mysteriously got hit with “Covid” before anyone even know what it was. Boris Johnson started expressing some doubts, and wham, he is in the hospital with “covid”. Then came Sweden, which was doing fine without any lockdown, and suddenly a big tsunami wave of “covid” sweeps across the nation. Bolsonaro in Brazil starts calling bullshit on the stinking covid turd in the middle of the room, and suddenly Brazil has a new “variant” and all the emergency wards are “full”. Of course we have that Christian President of Tanzania who punked the entire western science establishment with infected goats, papayas and even motor oil. Suddenly he turns up dead under very suspicious circumstances. Of course his replacement is taking the covid knee and kissing the covid ring.
Now India rejects the Pfizer mRNA experimental gene operating system. Bang, India gets hit with new “waves” of “variants”. Suddenly the headlines are full of things like this:
India’s richest people are fleeing on private jets as the country hits almost 350,000 COVID-19 infections in another daily global record
The scam has become so blatant that one would expect even the quaccination cult would have to see whats going on. But those people are completely brain dead, they don’t even have a pulse.
I agree with you all the way !
I have long believed people want you to lie to them. They practically scream “LIE TO ME, PLEEEEEEEEEEEASE!” and everyone with a dubious agenda rushes to have a conversation with them..
They want others to confirm what they already believe even if their beliefs are bullshit. That seems to be their way of verifying that they are smart. That is how I think the politicians and other hustlers get away with what they say and do.
So yes, I would do the same thing. Did I get the vaccine ? Yes ! and I am also wearing a mask, a scarf, a face shield and a crash helmet all covered with a towel even when I go to bed.
What the fuck. Why waste energy on a discussion or argument when a lie will calm the raging beast and throw oil on trouble waters. That is what they want so why deny them. They go away happy and I can continue in a joyous rather than irritated frame of mind.
We are being steamrolled into the NWO.
I used to think these elite [email protected] are stupid: what are they going to do when millions of unemployed people freak out?. But they won’t, most will set their GPS, go to a football field with their shovel, ignore the lockable gates and say, “So how deep do you need this trench?” before they are executed.
The cities are a write-off. The level of stupid is off the chart. Destroying the economy is more than opportunistic, they will use food to get compliance. It is clear to me that the majority in the West do not grasp how evil the scumlords truly are. They are capable of any atrocity, even killing 8 Billion wouldn’t make them blink.
Today is Palm Sunday in the largely Orthodox country where I reside at present. I went to the local supermarket. I noticed a queue of elderly people waiting to squirt some of the antiseptic on their hands. Their masks were askew and of ancient date.
The similarity to what they do with Holy Water in church is striking. I believe it was intentionally planned that way.
Agreed Sparkon, better safe than sorry.
That’s why you SHOULD NOT WEAR A MASK.
Are you aware that most of the cheap masks are polypropylene and that tiny shards of this substance are inhaled with every breath ?
Are you aware that prolonged use of said mask (or even of the more expensive types), entails inhalation of particulate matter that can lead to future respiratory issues ?
Read the following pdf titled ‘ Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good’ from Dr Vernon Coleman, a highly qualified physician with international standing and author of dozens of critically acclaimed medical books :
https://vernoncoleman.com/harmthangood.pdf
Sparkon, wearing just ONE mask is detrimental to your health.
But seeing as you’re wearing TWO of them, you’re being doubly foolish.
Wake up and acknowledge that the individuals that have indoctrinated you with the belief that mask wearing prevents transmission of viruses (ie: the Covid cabal tyrants), have no concern for your welfare whatsoever.
In fact, they’d prefer you were dead.
And their advice to you about wearing masks, is in pursuit of that end.
CJ:
//A full year after the initial roll-out of the utterly horrifying and completely fictional photos of people dropping dead in the streets, the projected 3.4% death rate, and all the rest of the official propaganda, despite the absence of any actual scientific evidence of an apocalyptic plague (and the abundance of evidence to the contrary)…//
Go on…
https://apnews.com/article/health-india-religion-coronavirus-c644fc9eb09beb04e16d0215a6693886
//The 349,691 confirmed infections over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16.9 million cases, behind only the United States. The Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India’s fatalities to 192,311. … The stories are told in social media posts and television footage, showing desperate relatives pleading for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment. One woman mourned the death of her younger brother, aged 50. He was turned away by two hospitals and died waiting to be seen at a third, gasping after his oxygen tank ran out and no replacements were to be had…//
…CJ’z unhappy more people aren’t being wrecked? Classic classy entitled joy at misery of others, the schadenfreude of white assholes. But don’t give up CJ, white conservatives’ good works can take a lifetime to come to fruition:
https://amp.scmp.com/news/world/middle-east/article/3131011/dozens-iraq-coronavirus-patients-die-fire-sparked-oxygen
//Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Sunday said that at least 82 people died and 110 were injured in a catastrophic fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital tending to severe coronavirus patients.Negligence on the part of hospital authorities has been blamed for the Saturday night fire, which initial reports suggest was caused when an oxygen cylinder exploded in the ward of Ibn al-Khatib hospital. … Iraq’s health care system, ruined by decades of sanctions, war and neglect, has been stretched during a severe second wave of the coronavirus crisis. Daily virus cases now average around 8,000, the highest since Iraq began recording infection rates early last year. At least 15,200 people have died of coronavirus in Iraq among a total of at least 100,000 confirmed cases.//
Demand more suffering!
And laugh along the way, it’s satire, funny… ha— ha!
…To autistic savants.
Still anticipating that the awesome white-brain power on command at this site will produce something that’s not complete shit, but everyone here seems to all shit inside.
It is beyond belief. It now takes faith to buy this crap.
India is heading into…….summer.
We are all supposed to believe Covid EXPLODED!!!!!!!!!!!!
2 BILLION cases per HOUR!!!!!!!!
This is the Jewish method writ large. Lies. More lies. Big lies. Bigger lies. ……… soap, lamps.
Total loss of credibility to anyone with a brain.
I have no idea what to say to someone asking me ‘Going to get the Jab?’.
How does one respond when someone has told you they are retarded?
I kind of feel like the best thing to do is just turn around and leave.
I am also old but I am not ‘grumpy’ I just don’t have time (or inclination) to put up with all their shit.
I’m 127 years and counting.
Pissing straight not Fauxci Balony concerns me.
Also, clowns can be a concern.
If you still have a straight jacket,
send to Bill and Melinda: 2 in 1, cozy.
‘Colin, if you’re ever asked to put on a mask in any situation, try this routine that I got from the LewRockwell.com website (from contributing author Allan Stevo from recollection)…’
I’m not knocking it, but I don’t have the nerve for all that.
But I do have the nerve (such as it is) to actually walk in without a mask and not put it on unless and until someone with the authority to make me leave actually asks me to put it on (the usual euphemism is ‘do you have a mask?’)
If we all did that much, it would help to bring all this to a halt. As I say, it only ends when we collectively make it end.
How about replying “it’s none of your business?”
I don’t have to have any proof that this thing was developed in Israel to know that it is the Jew-flu, their fingerprints are all over it. Some people call it the “wuhan flu” or the “china flu”, but I don’t believe it for a second. From poisoned wells to false accusation of Zyklon-B gassing to the assassination of Joe Stalin, Jews have a long and sordid history of poisoning amaleks. It is in their DNA to screw with our DNA, this is why they came up with the Kalergi plan.
It is extremely telling that the jew-doctors and jew-scientists are now demanding that children get vaccinated too. There are now stories coming out about how mothers milk is being contaminated after taking the jab, and that their poisoned milk is also affecting their children.
“This pressure to conform, this ideological conditioning, must be fiercely resisted, regardless of the consequences, both publicly and in our private lives”
Sure this is a basic/ effective way: it is a beginning.
Author cc. described my basic behavior (not just about covid, but woke, liberal, equity, etc, etc).
About this part:
“6. Put forth a closed system of logic and an authoritarian structure that permits no feedback and refuses to be modified except by leadership approval or executive order.”
Already in place – have no idea why author believes this just will come.
I don`t hear frequently about lifted restrictions because of feedback, protest, street fights with police, or when someone charge the local parlament with a chainsaw.
Nor sensible any government when people very disagreeable when the central budget wastes our money on “pandemic measures”, vaccines, or whatever.
Any disagreement brings an authoritan answer and rules/ laws/ edicts are clearly “refuses to be modified except by leadership approval or executive order.”
The problem is:
This covid cult infected soo many, includes members in notable resistance groups.
Not the author the only one who have a former friend who became a cultist, but sure many of us have comrades/ dudes who became more or less followers even if not active advocators.
I never had any difficulties to deal with traitors, who became turncoats and became woke, feminists, jewish foot soldier, climate terrorist, or any kind of enemy.
But about this dividing new normal I not jet passed the hesitation stage.
Means there would be hesitation/ hardly can be remorseless to kill (formal?) comrades when just about 2 years ago we were ready to die for each other.
And because this is not unique many of the resistance groups are more or less crippled to do radical and effective actions.
So interested any ideas about possible solutions:
What to do with (former?) friends/ comrades/ dudes who by all other means still against the old enemies, but accepts or even agree with this new “normal”?
germanpropaganda.blogspot.com
Julius Streicher and Vaccinations
I didn’t specify mask material, but my masks are primarily triple-layer cotton. However, polypropylene may be effective when worn in conjunction with cotton, as it is a non-woven, non-knit material.
There are many types of polypropylene.
https://brighterworld.mcmaster.ca/articles/polypropylene-the-material-now-recommended-for-covid-19-mask-filters-what-it-is-where-to-get-it/
In the past, I’ve explained why cotton masks are effective in blocking the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Cotton masks are washable and entirely reusable, so there is no environmental impact, and people do not discard their reusable masks in the parking lot as some slobs do with their disposable masks.
So far so good. I’ve suffered absolutely no ill effects from wearing masks, and I’ve seen no credible reports of any medical/dental personnel suffering any ill effects from wearing masks, which they do sometimes for their entire 8-hour shifts.
More importantly, I’ve not contracted COVID-19.
But I’m older than you, and probably smarter than you, so I don’t necessarily expect you’ll understand any of this.
maskholes\
I will use that! And I won’t ask for permission.
Let me explain about Corona19 from my own personal experience. I contacted the disease on the 2nd of this month from my wife who fell ill on the 30th of last month (March).
She had chills and fever for two days. We both took vitamin D3, Paracetamol, Ivermectin 12 mg tabs, magnesium, zinc and vitamin C.
After two days her fever and chills subsided but I started getting a slight temperature from the 2nd of May. A couple of days later, I, like my wife lost my sense of smell for 4 days. She had it worse and also lost her sense of taste.
She got herself tested and was positive. I haven’t, and never will. Nor will I ever take the vaccines. I’m 63 yrs, mildly diabetic and drink. But I also exercise daily.
I honestly believe that Ivermectin works and right at the start of her illness, we both (she reluctantly) took a 12 mg tablet a day. She, for 4 days and I for 6 days.
She still has an upset tummy, sores in her mouth and is fully committed to the Covid cult. Covid is a bad kind of flu but certainly notning like the black death.
Mr Hopkins, if one cannot convince one’s wife, you have an impossible task ahead of you.
“In the West, death seems an abnormal thing. I have known people who refuse to take their kids to a funeral because it would traumatise them. We hide them even locking up the coffin at the funeral parlour. In the Third World, where the dead are more common and visible, young children can attend a wake where the body is on display for days and said kids seem not to need one bit of trauma counselling as a result.”
More or less this is the attitude.
But it is changing – as demography changes.
As I did mentioned this in different comments:
As TFR drops, child mortality becames minimal, and life expectancy irreally high this attitude change – eg. death is something abnormal/ should be not happen – becames common.
As does overprotection, more eager for safety and freedom without consequances.
While in a country which have hight TFR, high child/ other mortality rate, there are wars, famines, etc.. death is common, and people are far less worry.
From the “Lord of War” film:
00:57:36 What if I have AIDS?
00:57:38 Don’t you worry?
00:57:41 You worry too much.
00:57:44 Why do you worry about something that
00:57:45 can kill you in ten years when there are so many things which can kill you today.
saying shit like “the vaccine is 95% effective” without a single fucking clue about how ‘effective’ was measured.
It is quite clear. It means that in 95% of cases, the new operating system was successfully installed.
I will explain it to you Sparkon. Ever cured hiccups by breathing into a paper bag? Rebreathing in the paper bag creates an environment of elevated CO2. The mask does the same thing the paper bag does. The mask also traps your expelled bacteria and viruses, so you rebreathe those. Your warm breath trapped on the inside of the mask creates a fine environment for bacteria to flourish, you rebreathe that gunk too. “Mask Mouth” has become a problem identified by American dentists. Patients with no history now developing gum disease and cavities since compulsory, neurotic wearing of masks has become the “new normal”. On You Tube yesterday, I was treated to three commercials in 45 minutes for toothpaste to “fight bleeding gums”, one ad called it “early gum disease”, a real howler!!!
By that anti-logic, people can’t afford to listen to New Normalists because some believe (including some credentialed scientists) the Covid hysteria to be a hoax intended to induce population reduction by crashing the economy, causing mass starvation, and by injecting people with deadly chemicals that are passed off as vaccines. Some, like the author, believe the goal is to create a totalitarian prison-state which most would prefer to be dead than to live in. One simply can’t afford to ignore those possibilities even if the chances are infinitesimally small. In fact the choice of any claim that doesn’t involve logical contradictions is less than 0% so I can guess the rational course of action is to believe that everything is simultaneously true without actually assessing the plausibility of the claims.
As for “old people can’t afford”, the idea that one can’t “afford” to risk death is absurd because the probability of dying is 100% anyway. There is a 100% chance one will die eventually but a less than 100% chance that this is all a plot to sink humanity into complete slavery.
I’m well aware of the depopulation agenda of some groups. But coming out at the dinner table with “it’s a global depopulation conspiracy theory!” tends to be a bit of a non-starter.
I personally tend to think that the answer to the question of “what is the purpose of COVID-19?” is “all of the above.” It’s a money making scheme, depopulation scheme, biowarfare scheme, government control scheme, etc. All true. Because whatever the original intent was (I think the timing leading into the U.S. election was a little too perfect), it’s now being exploited by various groups for their own, sometimes competing, agendas. The truth is, we don’t really know what’s going on, and the answer is not going to be one monolithic, simple platitude. This is the new 9-11, but on steroids.
As I type, this thread has 140 comments. I find it hard to believe that I’m the first to Agree with you.
Hopkins hit a grand slam on this one by making the obvious connection with mind control, so the hordes of paid thread infiltrators have their work cut out.
Jabs.
Actually it cannot be translated to my language in any connection with medical/ health.
Have synonymes like hit, blow, stab, etc…
And sadly in my country called in a way which only can be translated as vaccine.
And never, ever forget, that the people causing and running and benefiting from all this are full blown, 100% narcissists, with all of a narcissist need for control over others, and complete lack of any ability to feel normal emotions, or empathies with others in any way. Whilst not all narcissists are psychopaths, many are, and ALL psychopaths are also narcissists.
It you doubt, go search for information about narcs – how to identify them as individuals, how they “Hook” you and suck you in, the pattern of their behaviour with those they have suckered in order to get energy and satisfaction from.
One of the best is on YouTube, a self confessed, diagnosed, high functioning narcissist, and psychopath, who makes his living advising people how to protect themselves from other narcs.
search for H.G. Tudor, narcissist Ultra. Then learn what to do to free yourself. You’ll never regret making the effort.
God bless you for speaking to her daily. That is the best “medicine” she is receiving, and may even be enough to offset the poison from the other “medicines.”
In India they currently are dropping like flies
In a country with a population of 1400 million, the death of 192,000 allegedly to Covid is 0.014% – one in 7,000 inhabitants. Big deal.
In a normal year, over 18 million Indians die. Covid to date is allegedly 1% of that.
It is a shame that people watch so much TV and seem unable to do a bit of homework. 🙁
Chiiis and slight fever, loss of some sense of smell? Ever heard of the many corona virrii that cause fhe same things? Ever had a bad real ‘flu, which is much worse, but still tolerable if you stay warm. Ever had a bad cold? This whole thing is just a bad joke, file with Great Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.
I was in a rush and made a few typos: read “greater than 0%” for “less than 0%”,” chance” for “choice” and “less than 100% but greater than 0%” for “less than 100%”
No it doesn’t. Paper and cloth have different properties. Have you ever tried to inflate a cloth bag?
The paper bag is relatively air tight, while a cotton mask, or bag, is not
The gas carbon dioxide gets trapped in the relatively air-tight paper bag, where it cannot escape and accumulates, but CO₂ easily passes between the fibers and threads of a cotton mask.
To spell it out for you, it is easy to fully inflate a paper bag (and make it go bang), but it is almost impossible to inflate a cloth bag, and you are certainly welcome to try this test for yourself at home and try to inflate your pillowcase, or a even a sock.
One of the purposes of a face mask is to trap bacteria and viruses so they will not infect others, but AFAIK, you cannot reinfect yourself with the same virus.
Better recall your bombers, and go sit in the corner.
I hope you will enjoy and perhaps share my anti-lockdown music. There’s no monetary gain in this for me, I just want to inspire:
Bourgie
I actually do have an exemption.
But opposed with your country here that is compulsory to show it for police, military (yes armed military patrols) and some other authorities.
Well, ok, nothing is compulsory, but if you deny:
– a fee for not wearing mask (cc. 330 – 3,300 $ – note most people earn less than 500$/ month as full time employed)
– a prosecution because you were non-cooperative (another fine)
– a prosecution you “lied” about exemption (no place to appeal/ provide it later – comes with 1 year prison term)
– untill then house arrest/ quarantine, if broke another 1 – 3 years in prison
Mainly on public transport they simply stop service (vehicle) untill police arrives.
You think that way because you are all fauci’d up.
You are quite correct that many people with advanced degrees, even in the sciences, even in the medically-related sciences, are quaccinators. There are a few reasons:
1. Propaganda and brainwashing do not appeal to reason, but to emotion, and even scientists are people.
2. Most of what people ‘learn’ in the sciences are rote, that is to say dogma, handed down from text book to text book. Few scientists go back deep into the literature to see where a currently accepted idea originated, and whether the idea actually stands up to the evidence. Many people would be surprised at the flimsiness of actual evidence for many widely accepted ‘scientific truths’.
3. Scientists, especially experts, often get lost in the trees instead of stepping back to see the forest. That is, they lack perspective on their field, on science in general and life overall.
Done that and it feels surprisingly good. They were also fully on board with official 9/11, BLM, etc. so great loss.
First off, if you know anything about post-WWII ZOG USA and the way it functions, and how the pharmaceutical industry is one of the best examples of this irredeemable corruption and deceit, you should not take any vaccines ever. No vaccines currently on the market in the USA are safe, and many are not even effective either. In fact many actually contribute to keeping certain contagious diseases around, via the shedding of the vaccinated and the inverted definition of herd immunity. Herd immunity is possible only in the case of NATURAL immunity achieved over an extended period of time. While it is certainly possible to make vaccines that better achieve their intended aim, ZOG’s vaccines perpetuate illness rather than eliminate it, because the motives are profit and white genocide. With all that said, you should never get any vaccines or give them to your children. The risk-reward dynamic leans heavily in favor of avoiding all vaccines.
When it comes to the covid “vaccines,” there is no real argument to be made. Volunteering to be experimented on with a gene therapy procedure that has not gone through even the utterly flawed and deceptive “safety” trials typically involved in this process is nothing short of insane. It is twilight zone-tier shit that boggles the mind and leaves one to wonder if the people getting it are actually doing the rest of the world a favor anyway. It is almost surreal to see. Even as there are so many adverse reactions and deaths that the media has no choice but to acknowledge it to an extent, and as they’ve been pulled from the market by entire countries, it has not seemed to deter most people who weren’t already opposed to it. The gaslighting and propaganda surrounding this “vaccination” campaign is truly unlikely anything we’ve ever seen, which in itself should call the regime’s motives into question. Evidently half of the country (and perhaps world) have been so mind-fucked and dehumanized that their own personal health is a minor concern when compared to social status, virtue-signaling and total, slavish compliance with the “authorities” as a form of religious worship.
I gave up sports after Saint George Groid’s fentanyl overdose turned professional sports completely over to anti-white agitation and black worship, but I will occasionally flip on one of the two local sports radio stations when I have no other content to listen to at the moment, just to marvel at how shockingly Jewish it has become in such a short time. The other day I had to take a five minute ride for something and turned it on, and the first thing I heard was one of the hosts describing how he had an appointment for the first shot and how “pumped” he was that he was getting the Moderna “vaccine” after they’d pulled the J & J one. He dodged a bullet, was apparently the implication, and he was so excited he’d get to tweet a picture of his slave certificate knowing he had gotten the “safer” one. Lucky him! Point being, seemingly semi-intelligent people aren’t just getting it because they think it’ll better protect them from a fake illness with “official numbers” that indicate a near-zero mortality rate for young healthy people, but more for the social capital accrued in doing so. Social capital and status-boosting for subjecting one’s self to a bizarre gene therapy conceived by deranged sociopaths who spray chemicals in the sky to control the weather and spend countless dollars on making themselves less human. What are you even supposed to say to people like that?
I have zero sympathy for any adult who gets these shots and is maimed or killed. None. What saddens me is all the children out there whose parents are sacrificing their well-being for a few social media likes and the gratification of being enthusiastically subservient to what is plainly the most corrupt, sadistic, morally-bankrupt regime in the history of the world.
The covid scam has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that there is no saving this “country” and a large % of the people living here. These people frankly aren’t worth saving.
They will have to kill me before they get anywhere near my children with this shit. Any parent who can’t say the same shouldn’t have children in the first place.
An excellent article by C.J. Hopkins. Too bad the writer has the Hitler bug as seen here:
https://consentfactory.org/2020/10/13/the-covidian-cult/
The Nazi bug is as harmful to public health, both mental and physical, as the Covidian bug and has infected generations of serfs in the Community of Western Values. We will never be rid of either bug.
To be fair, Mr. Hopkins does recognize the harm done by the Nazi bug:
Where’s the Hitler?
C.J. Hopkins • December 8, 2020 •
https://www.unz.com/chopkins/wheres-the-hitler/
“Wasn’t Fauci involved in all the Aids fear back in the day?”
Yes, and he was one of the main voices pushing the myth of heterosexual Aids. Common theme here seems to be doing whatever he can to prevent men and women from getting together. If convincing them that sex leads to death is no longer working, well then put muzzles on them, require them to stay six feet apart and close all venues where they might meet. Emasculate the men by turning them into frightened little germaphobes who are repulsive to women.
An Italian Catholic thing of some sort?
Well written and so accurate. Thank you for confronting the madness with real logic. I have a few Brian’s in my life too.
We just have to remain compassionate but firm about our human rights to make a choice.
Agreed, the Streicher cartoon really puts paid any assertion that the NSDAP would have forced vaccinations on the people like the JewSA. Of course it won’t stop them from making the link anyway, just look at this very article by CJ Hopkins. Another slur they always make is “papers please”, implying that the NSDAP would have forced vaccination passports on the Volk. Again, the Streicher cartoon should end this typical defamation of Germans by jews. To make matters worse, it is these very jews, who project their own devious and tyrannical plans onto Germans, who really want to force goyim to have vaccine passports and records in their planetary wide DNA and biometrics database.
Although I am skeptical of a “vaccine” rushed to market, at age 76, I am within hailing distance of natural expiry of my present incarnation, so I took the jab in both installments. Likewise, I wear the bepestered mask in indoor crowd environments because, while I think I am “clean,” I cannot be 100% certain; so as a courtesy to strangers, I want not to spread. But I decline to panic.
Pascal‘s wager on the UK\Indian virus.
“In India they currently are dropping like flies. ”
Well, at least they don’t have to live in India anymore. Every cloud has silver lining.
I just read about the death of a high school classmate (class of ’68) that has been logged in as a covid death. The account was submitted by his daughter, who didn’t think to question at all covid’s culpability.
The guy had cancer that apparently went into remission a couple years back, but it had returned and the doctors were doubling up his previous chemo treatments. He could barely move because of knee arthritis, and had a couple other physical maladies. With the positive PCR test he was admitted to the hospital, where no visitors were permitted, because ……….. you know. Not being much of one to use the phone, he died 13 days later without having talked to a family member or friend — of whom there were many — after going into the hospital.
This is the “covid death.” To the usual vicissitudes of human existence you add fear and isolation and terminal stupidity in every nook and cranny of the culture, in order to create the most toxic stew possible. The only word for this is demonic.
I’m bone weary of explaining things to people who are “convinced” by something they haven’t even taken time to process. If they’re too stupid, too lazy or too arrogant to think then, well, what can you do?
My “job” isn’t to save everyone but to save those closest to me. More importantly it’s my job to save myself so that it allows me to save them.
Relatives? Friends? Neighbors? If after all that I’ve said and the countless pieces of information I’ve forwarded to them hasn’t tickled their conscience or tipped them over to the plus side then sadly there is no more “convincing” to be done.
Only recently did i find out a family friend was coerced by her fearful husband into taking the chemicals. I was saddened to discover just how shamefully easy it was to convince this man, who I believed to be more sensible, to do this and then to badger his wife to follow his “lead”. It is to weep.
Should some event occur, and I suspect it’s just around the corner, that brings them to a sputtering flecked death, I doubt they’ll even realize they’d committed suicide far in advance.
I’ve asked people “Do you eat GMO food? Because now it’s YOU who have been genetically modified. You’re the organism” That usually is usually met with a blinking gaze of incomprehension. You can almost hear the switches clicking in their skull.
Recently I read where one fellow, don’t remember off the top of my head, says when asked if he too the jab, “I’ve never volunteered for an experimental trial and don’t intend to start now”. I like that.
“So, please, speak up.”
The ones who needed to speak up were the faculty at elite teaching hospitals. They did not refute the Fauci/cult/politician propaganda, because they feared the loss of grant money, and feared other personal consequences. Thus, a letter would appear in the Wall Street Journal, signed by a brave, but solitary, Doctor X. Absent is a statement that “18 of my 20 colleagues here at Hopkins agree with me.” The negative implication is that they in fact do NOT agree. Thus, it is solitary Dr. X vs. Fauci’s armamentarium of CDC doctors.
I wish I could edit out my mistakes but unfortunately the timer has locked me out
There’s no point in saving that which doesn’t want to be saved. Save your energy for yourself and those immediate to you. The stress alone is unhealthy.
I NEVER wear a mask. I walk confidently past the “mask screener” who is quite often a low-level employee who does not want confrontation. Sometimes it pays to have a slight scowl on one’s face–a “leave me alone” expression.
Try it.
It works.
Old people can decide if they never want to see their families again if they want. They’ve live long lives and have taken many risks. Who cares if you live out two more years if you’re in fear and trembling? In isolation? What’s the point of hiding away in your home just to survive another year? Hold onto your life dearly if you please, but you can do no more to protect your life than you’ve done to create your own life.
Superb ThreeCranes. I am an ultra-geezer and with your permission and if you haven’t copyrighted it, I will adopt your method of responding. You are the prototype of nobility and long may you reign. Thanks and LOL!
I think many people like wearing a mask because they have nice eyes, but never did get around to that nose job, chin implant, and cheekbone implant. With the mask, they are George Clooney or Pamela Cruz.
On Youtube, all videos showing the test results of people using masks and measuring CO2 have been deleted. They only allow the official garbage which you are repeating. Not allowing any actual experiments.
Here is a guy taking measurements with his child using a mask. The CO2 went off the scale at over 8000 parts per million. The toxic level is 5000 ppm. Imagine trying to work all day with that level of CO2. It is criminal. Employers should be taken to court.
Please stop comparing masks to paper bags. If you are not happy with the data that is because you have been infected by the Covidian cult.
I’m old and what I cannot afford is to believe in all this nonsense and especially on taking a useless, dangerous injection. Not talking about anything that is on the news, but just about what has happened around me to people I know and to people known to people I know.
Three persons have supposedly died of Covid, two in their late eighties, one in her mid-nineties, two females one male. They all were not only old but had multiple morbidities. A fourth one, in her nineties, also died. Her family refused to have her tested. What for? She had long ago outlived her life expectancy — and not just due to old age.
Everybody else that I know of who tested positive recovered shortly.
A man went to work with the sniffles (a construction job). The owner sent him home in spite of the man insisting that it was allergies. The owner had all his employees and families tested. Several tested positive but not the employee with allergies. The man shot down his business for two weeks as a precaution. No one got sick but several of his employees in the meantime found work elsewhere. Last I heard of, the business was on the brink.
Two persons that I have heard of, one that I knew casually, died within a month of taking the injection. She was in her late fifties with apparently no major health issues. She was a working woman. The other a working man in his mid-sixties. And no, they didn’t die of the injection in spite of the fact that they had no previous health conditions. But the real old people did die of Covid. I have never heard so much bull dung in my life.
The wife of a friend of mine )in her 60s) within hours of taking the injection had a swollen shoulder and upper arm. Then she developed a headache and a general feeling of blase. When I saw her, she looked bad. He refused to take anything but still, in spite of what has happened to his wife, his relatives are still urging him to take the shot. This family suffers from Covid Cult at the max.
A nurse took the shot and woke up the next day feeling bad. She now has blood clots in her lungs.
Okay, that is it. I wonder who next amongst all the people I know . . .
Of course it is. Just follow the money and patents …
On May 17, 2020, Richard A. Rothschild filed a patent for his invention called “System and Method for Testing for COVID-19” (US2020279585A1).
The “priority date” of this invention—the earliest filing date of a particular feature of an invention—was October 13, 2015. (US201562240783P). That’s 5-years before “COVID-19” even existed!?!
Here it is:
https://christiansfortruth.com/former-pfizer-vp-dr-michael-yeadon-covid-vaccines-are-designed-to-kill-you-and-your-family-with-plausible-deniability/
Agree, OSHA ie Occupation ,Safety and Health Administration say that anything less than 19.5% oxygen is unsafe and masks typically drop the oxygen level to around 17.5%, so the kult is forcing people to wear masks which violate government standards.
“(lots of Quercertin in capers, just so you know)”
Green tea is a decent source, too.
A Kroger employee (Fred Meyer store in Seattle) told me that only management can ask anybody to leave, and that is actually written into their union contract.
The contract predates the establishment of Branch Covidian as our new state religion. I have seen employees offering masks to shoppers not having them, as well as maskless shoppers.
I don’t find it alarming at all, I think it is absolutely wonderful, if true. I would like to see a fatality and severe adverse reaction at least three times that of “covid19”. That probably could not be hidden and the duped would turn on the criminals who foisted this fraud against us. I certainly hope it’s true.
“Alfred” cleared up the issue for you, I have seen the same video, it is fact there is a greatly elevated CO2 environment caused by the Idiot Mask. I was simply describing the mechanism, which is similar, not identical to the paper bag. Your Strawman Fallacy won’t help you. It is the rebreathing of bacteria that concerns me, because bacteria thrive and breed in the warm environment behind the mask. “Mask Mouth” is a fact, reported by American dentists, and published by The American Dental Association.
It was bombercommand who brought up the issue of paper bags. I reserve the right to point out the flaws in his argument. The gas CO₂ passes easily through cloth but not through reasonably airtight containers, including the humble paper bag.
Get back to me when you can inflate your sock.
Your problem Alfred is you seize upon every Internet rumor that comes along while ignoring abundant real world experience, where uncountable numbers of surgeons, dentists and their assistants wear masks for long periods of time with no known adverse health effects. Workers in other fields with poor air quality due to smoke, dust, or other airborne contaminants also wear masks for long periods as a matter of routine.
I’d think the medical community would be the first to squawk about it and raise the alarm if there were any real danger from masks and/or CO₂. Instead, every reputable medical source I can find discounts this Internet rumor, and well they should. See below for a sample.
And of course a large part of the world has been wearing masks over the past year or so, and I’m not aware of any rising tide of CO₂ poisoning during that time.
And by the way, the levels of CO₂ on USN submarines average 3,500 ppm, and range up to ~11,300 ppm, according to some open source data.
I think I will take the word of established medical science, see below, and not the unverifiable claims of some shrill dude on the Internet. Can you verify that his equipment was accurate? What kind of mask was the kid wearing? His face was turning red like he was holding his breath.
• Mayo Clinic: Debunked myths about face masks
https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/debunked-myths-about-face-masks
• Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics: Do face masks make you retain carbon dioxide? Executive summary: No.
https://uihc.org/health-topics/do-face-masks-make-you-retain-carbon-dioxide
• WebMD: Wearing a Mask Doesn’t Cause CO2 Poisoning
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20201006/wearing-a-mask-doesnt-cause-co2-poisoning
• MedicalNewsToday: Face masks have negligible negative effect on CO2 and O2 levels
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/face-masks-have-negligible-negative-effect-on-co2-and-o2-levels
The US 2020/0279585 publication is a continuation-in-part of USSN 16/704,844, which in turn is a continuation of a number of patent applications ultimately back to a provisional application filed on October 13, 2015. The title of the original application was: System and Method for Using, Biometric, and Displaying Biometric Data.
The focus of the original application was on remotely monitoring a person’s biometric data using biosensors implanted in the person to transmit sensor data back to a computer (e.g. a smart phone) and then to some other computer through the internet. The original application contained no mention of COVID-19 (hence the “-in-part” after the word “continuation”). All of the information specifically related to COVID-19 was added on May 17, 2020 when US 2020/0279585 was filed. This new application extends the System and Method for Using, Biometric, and Displaying Biometric Data to one that includes tracking COVID-19.
From these patent applications and how they build on one another it is plain to see that the end goal of the COVID plan and subsequent vaccinations is to have electronic devices implanted in the surviving sheeples so that they can be electronically monitored, tracked, herded and controlled, which will be done through the 5G and subsequently 6G microwave network of antennae and satellites that are being rushed into deployment.
The world population quite literally has a decade or less of freedom left unless something gets done about these psychopathic and sociopathic billionaires/trillionaires.
I completely agree that intelligence seems to be inversely proportional to the length of time spent in “college”, while indoctrination is exponentially proportional to the same.
Working in the engineering field with my lowly BSEE has only confirmed this, on a near daily basis.
Thanks for yet another GREAT comment!
The same “established medical science” that has demonstrably lied to the public (both by omission and commission), in concert with numerous other “established” corrupt institutions and bureaucracies, for over a year about a non-existent “public health crisis,” helping to lay the ground-work for a global police-state?
Speaking of paper bags, I’d put a bag on this one, Alfred (and Bombercommand as well).
A quick look through Sparkon’s comments raises suspicions. He’s really (like, REALLY) good on 9/11, but swallows the COVID pill whole? LOL
C’mon. My bullshit meter has been triggered. It’s a tell when someone (claiming to be in their 70’s) engages in an obsessive, technical defense on something as silly as masks. He’s posting thousands of words, linking to dozens of articles, at the ripe old age of 70-something. Nothing better to do, I suppose.
There are so many paid infiltrators in these comment threads. It’s almost a sport to find them, like a “Where’s Wally” game.
Has anyone else noticed how many commentators are suddenly disclosing their age, and it’s always in their 70’s. As if that has anything to do with anything. LOL
Hopkins doesn’t give a shit. He is going to tell the truth to the lemmings, even if his career gets busted. I like that. Actually I like that a lot
One of the doctors whose videos I’ve watched online has this to say on the subject of the face diapers: “Wearing a mask to keep out CV is like building a hurricane fence around your back yard to keep out mosquitoes.”
But since you are wearing two masks, just like the sainted and theatrical Dr. Faustus, I mean Fauci, your technique is probably twice as effective.
What about the impact on social development for kids? All to comfort some selfish, neurotic adults.
“An Italian Catholic thing of some sort? ”
Birth rates among Italian Catholics were always high until ((recently.))
Fauci is likely a crypto ashkenazi.
You’re correct, but CJ is correcter. Old people could be readily protected, by giving them Vitamin D prophylactically, and HCQ, azithromycin and zinc, or ivermection, doxycycline and zinc, if infected. Moving them out of disease incubating geriatric ghettos, would also save many. But old people die every year of respiratory disease, and that is that. In any case, the hideous psychological damage being done to the very young, with masks, isolation and social distancing, let alone vaccines, far outweighs the somewhat premature deaths of old people.
I talked for a bit with my GP, about the disease, vaccines and their dangers and the drugs forbidden to be used to cure the pox, ie HCQ and ivermectin, and I could soon see that he knew eff all, and my non-compliance was causing him some distress, so I shut up. He apologised and said that he was stressed by not seeing his oldest child for months, because of lockdowns in another state. The brainwashing is stupendous, and NO dissent is allowed, in our ‘Free’ country.
It’s Jung’s psychic epidemic, and I believe it has the purpose, among others, of preparing the Western hive mind, ever prone to hysteria and the madness of crowds, for WAR. War with China of course. I’m awaiting the day when, apart from the lies that it ‘escaped’ the Wuhan Institute, and the Murdochian fringe where that ‘release’ is claimed to have been deliberate, the hate-mongering race and civilizational genocidaires begin screeching about how it has NOT devastated China, like the USA, Europe and poor, plucky, honorarily White, India. What evil Oriental perfidy is in action-quick, let’s nuke ’em! It’s coming, I would bet.
Well, I suggest you listen to people are who more technically astute. As I’ve already addressed this commonly heard but incorrect analogy, I’ll point you to my previous comment on it.
https://www.unz.com/jthompson/vaccination-side-effects/?showcomments#comment-4452370
Short version:
Chain Link Fence (above)
Cotton T-shirt Fabric
Scanning Electron Microscope
Why are you even talking to him if he is stupendously brainwashed?
“What do we do when people ask if we’re going to get the vaccine?”
On more than one occasion, I’ve responded with “No, I try to avoid GMO’s”, and watch the blank expression on their faces!
Thanks. The inevitable Nazi reference has got so boring. It’s like every single crime fiction book I read has to have a reference to the Nazis, fascism etc, however extraneous to the topic. Rankin is one of the offenders and the Nordic writers are the worst . It’s as though they have devoted their whole lives to combating a nonexistent fascism while their countries are being corroded and destroyed by communism. The cult about the ‘good’ war is just as pernicious as that of covid 19. Doctor heal thyself ..
Interesting, as is Jason T’s comment.
Here is more — don’t know who that lady is.
I also see the name: Jack Dorsey on several of the patents mentioned.
https://jdfor2020.com/2020/10/patents-by-inventors-peter-rothschild-and-richard-rothschild/
CJ Hopkins: “The fact that in the Covidian Cult the traditional charismatic cult leader has been replaced by a menagerie of medical experts and government officials does not change the utter dependency and abject powerlessness of its members, who have been reduced to a state approaching infancy.”
Technological civilization does this routinely by placing the individual into a network of dependencies over which he has no control. He willingly submits to “experts” because he has neither the time nor the ability to become an expert himself so he can make his own decisions. He willingly submits to the regime’s laws, even absurd ones, not only for fear of punishment, but because as a technological man, one who has lost even the capacity to take care of himself, he has a deep horror of anarchy. And it gets worse. Not only is he a conformist by both nature and habit, but there is literally no way for him to regain his lost independence. What do you want him to do? Move to the country, grow his own food, and live in a shack without electricity or running water? Even if he could do it (and almost nobody could), he’d regard such a lifestyle as worse than the alternative of submission.
This enslavement is no conspiracy. It’s just a paradoxical, unexpected outcome of “Progress”.
About eight or nine months, I went to my local Kroger and walked right past the guard standing by the front door to make sure people wore a mask. He could not come after me right away but caught up with me as I approached the self-directed cash registers. He told me that I had to wear a mask and I sent him to hell. He started backing off and saying, “don’t you hit me, don’t you hit me.” Then he threatened to call the police. I told him to go ahead and went about my business. He went and stood in a corner and talked to one of the employees. I have never been back again, and in the process, I discover that Lowe’s Food and Publix, which are a little further away, are a hell of a lot better. Before that, I had stopped going to Trader’s Joe and Whole Foods.
Taking vaccine shots began a long time ago – late 50’s or early 60’s. The one I had to take in 1st grade ruined me (tho I’m still alive). Some or a few will have bad life destroying side affects immediately and/or over time. The damage is not reversible. Children should NEVER be given vaccines.
Thanks for your comment.
The point of the fence/mask simile is that the virus is so minute, from its POV the openings in the weave of the mask are as easily negotiated as the openings in the fence would be for the mosquitoes.
Do you have any electron microscope photos of the Corona virus, shown at the same scale as your cotton fabric?
I realize this may not be possible, because I have also read reports that the Corona virus has never been isolated.
Thanks for the Henna Marie video!
Your “links” are garbage. None of them measure the CO2 level between the mask and the persons face. The Mayo Clinic video with the scumbag that looks like Jeffrey Epstein is particularly dishonest, they measure the CO2 of the exhaled breath and try to conflate it with the CO2 level between the mask and the person’s face. USN submarines are not safe and healthy places, but have a CO2 level one third that of the environment between the mask and the face, you should have avoided bringing that up. Weasel words and sales talk, your lies are obvious. You are still avoiding the issue of the warm wet bacteria hatchery of the inside of the mask, continually rebreathed. You are still avoiding “Mask Mouth”: bleeding gums, gum disease when there should be none, tooth cavities in people who have never had cavities, all from wearing masks. Weasel words and sales talk. You and Fraudci should get a room.
Not sure if this is based on medical factors or simply a matter of supply, but S. African and Zimbabwe’s doctors were recommending the injectable Sheep & Cattle version as the local public health authorities followed the WHO’s recommendations and made the human version unobtainable.
The regimen included a 1% solution to be rubbed on the belly and absorbed through the skin at a dose of 1ml/50kg of body weight (same as veterinary) along with an oral antihistamine.
They reported great success with this when used within a week or so of the onset of symptoms. The earlier the better, as after about 10 days the disease will have fully established itself and made hospitalization necessary. It can be also be used prophylactically once or twice a week if one is in a “hotspot”.
FWIW, I have 5 anecdotal reports from S. Africa of high risk, serious COVID cases that made prompt and full recoveries using this regimen.
As for the “vaccines” that don’t prevent infection or transmission:
If it’s any consolation, when I was at Target today I noticed that someone had stuffed copies of Kamala Harris’ book in the toaster ovens on display. At first I thought “Hmmm. This is a pretty fat manual. How complicated is this toaster oven?” Then I looked at the picture on the cover and knew: the Resistance! Pass it on.
You’re laboring under misconceptions about the size of the virus compared to the width of the the cotton fiber and cotton threads in the fabric, and the relatively small size of any passages through them, if any. The fibers are twisted into thread, so the virus would have to engage in acrobatics to find a way through.
Obviously you didn’t read my previous comment under Dr. Thompson’s article, or you didn’t understand what I wrote.
Remember, the cotton fibers and thread in the stockinette knit are not only dense, and broad, but also very thick compared to the virus, which is swirling around in so-called Brownian motion, and not moving in a straight line as most imagine.
There seem to be sources from multiple directions confirming this –
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/experimental-vaccine-death-rate-for-israels-elderly-40-times-higher-than-covid-19-deaths-researchers
It needs to happen first in the USA.
The Western poodles dotted around the world simply don’t have the balls to stand on their own two feet and face up to this, unless the teeming lemmings trapped in Team America first set the example.
Would that we all had the moral and ethical fortitude of countries like China and Russia, two countries that most of us in the West have been raised to believe are evil incarnate, yet who actually give a rat’s arse about the wellbeing of their own people.
I see that you mentioned dentists. A funny thing is that there are dentists who all of a sudden either aren’t allowed to pull teeth, or refuse to do it. There have also been cases of patients contracting serious diseases from their dentists in this country, so I imagine it’s the same there. You can’t really ask if your dentist has a communicable disease, but you have to wonder that if masks do such a splendid job of protecting you from the flu, then why wouldn’t a mask protect the dentist’s patient. I don’t know for sure if the problem is wrongly sterilised equipment, or if the dentist is sickly.
Spoken like a hate-filled Jew!
Save for those few whose private wealth is in the billions of dollars, white people, whether old, young, or in between, have virtually no influence upon and no input in public policymaking in the USA. Only liars and idiots claim otherwise.
Well, if that is the case, why do you and Dr. Fauci need to wear 2 masks?
In fact, Saint Anthony has even proposed wearing 3 of them.
The Great Barrington Declaration is a commendable push-back against the globally coordinated totalitarian response to Corona Chan, but I can see two potential issues with it:
1. It assumes that the people pulling all the strings and calling all the shots actually give a rat’s arse about what the useless eaters think.
2. The Great Barrington Decalaration, as a public document, provides a handy hit-list for the people pulling all the strings and calling all the shots, should it come to that.
Don’t get me wrong, I think the Great Barrinton Declaration is a step in the right direction, but the political contours of the Corona Chan “pandemic” point to a global coup by the likes of creepy billionaire eugenicst Bill Gates and his handlers, with increasingly malign plans for the masses.
In that light, passive protest is unlikely to quell the planned chaos on the march to creepy Bill and Uncle Klaus’ wet dream of bringing 1984 into reality. One way or another, if the Western peoples value their freedom and their lives, the controlling agents – and their handlers – behind this madness will have to be identified and eliminated.
Covid 19 is all theatre.
And it’s not just the USA that has this problem (or feature, depending on your personal wealth and political status).
Most of the West, as either paid-up members of Team America ® or its satellite vassals, are ruled by a vanishingly small minority to the exclusion of the majority.
I’d also add that, owing mainly to the hijacking of virtually all media by an elite cabal in allegiance with the ruling class, most of the plebians really have no idea of what’s actually going down.
When asked if you’ve gotten the shot, you could reply,
“I prefer to keep that between my doctor and his patient.”
It might help some questioners realize how obtuse they are being.
I think the reason is that two masks cover more of the gaps and make a better seal around the edges, across the bridge of the nose and under the eyes. At least, that’s the case with the two masks I now wear, where the outer mask is bigger, of a different design and materials, and overlaps the inner mask. I suppose three masks would be able to follow the contours of the face, and cover gaps even better than two.
The outer mask is bigger, fits over, and has a different construction than the inner mask, and in my fancy, at least, each has a slightly different task.
Polyester and cotton-poly are hydrophobic – they tend to repel and wick away moisture, so this outer mask can be thought of as a water repellent shell. It will try to keep those invaders from the wrong side of the tracks from getting past or through it.
Cotton, by contrast, is highly absorbent, or hydrophilic and just loves to soak up your sweat and any moisture in the area and keep it, so it has a good chance of snagging most droplets and aerosols, inbound or outbound either one.
Somewhere I read, perhaps here in the UR comments, that they were planning on even powering all these implanted nano/micro chips using these high frequency 5G EM emissions. This would be a longer range version of these cell phone and cell phone chargers that work without cables. You seem to have some knowledge about this stuff, how do you think they plan to power these embedded chips? From the body itself?
Sparkon demonstrates his pomposity when he says : ‘But I’m older than you, and probably smarter than you, so I don’t necessarily expect you’ll understand any of this.’
I don’t know how old you are Sparkon (for the record, I’m of the baby boomer generation), but assuming you are older, you’ve demonstrated that you didn’t accumulate a lot of wisdom (or humility) along the way.
I’m a graduate (not with a ‘Mickey Mouse liberal arts degree), in the hard sciences from one of the most prestigious universities in the world – so you’re on pretty shaky ground there also my ignorant friend.
Bottom Line: Whether one uses cotton masks or not, your claim that masks are effective in blocking Sars-Cov-2 are exposed as bogus by one SIMPLE fact :
87.
N95 respirators (or masks) are made with a 0.3 micron filter. Their name comes from the fact
that 95% of particles having a diameter of 0.3 microns are filtered by the mask.
Unfortunately, coronaviruses are approximately 0.125 microns in diameter. Still, these masks
will certainly prevent snowballs, flies and other objects getting through.
Yes Mr-know-it-all-Sparkon (who’s actually an ignorant twit), even if you’re using the N95 (which you aren’t), coronaviruses are about ONE-THIRD the size of the apertures of the N95 mask so they EASILY pass through.
Assuming you’re wearing a cotton mask (or three) as you claim, the coronaviruses are getting through even more easily.
I personally have NEVER worn a mask for even one second (I live in a big city – Sydney in Australia), I never Socialist Distance and mingle freely with all and am as fit as a fiddle – proof that fresh air and sunshine are the cure.
Most Australians do as I do as well (hence LESS than two hundred deaths from from all the states of my country combined excepting Victoria ie: the three quarters of out population outside of the state of Victoria, the state that practised the draconian lockdowns, mask mandates, tyrannical police state response against dissenters which you advocate Mr Not-so-bright-Spark-on).
The state of Victoria, that practised all the tyrannical measures that you advocate, ALONE accounts for around 80 % of Covid deaths in my country.
The statement on the size of the coronavirus (# 87) came from the following fact sheet pdf from a an internationally recognised physician :
https://vernoncoleman.com/harmthangood.pdf
I suggest you read it in its entirety and learn some TRUTHS about the dangers of face masks.
Because, you’re certainly not learning anything from your corrupt mainstream media sources like Rachel Maddow.
It will save you from the likelihood that you’ll be embarrassed again in front of the other readers here at Unz Review like you assuredly have been on this occasion.
Nazi hysteria is used like a mRNA vaccine nanoparticle mantle of horror and revulsion to sneak lies past peoples gullibility and bullshit filters. It is at its worst when they work themselves into a frenzy about Mengele. Sceptics like CJ Hopkins do it in a similar fashion when then say that these vaccinations are a violation of Nuremberg laws because “Nazis” did this and “Nazis” did that. But when one scratches through the judeo-communist lies, there is no “there” “there”. Just like the “death camp” brain bashing machines, the masturbation machines, the gas chambers, etc. Mike King has a nice little piece:
https://www.realhistorychan.com/the-myth-of-dr-mengele.html
It’s not just ‘white people’. It is EVERYONE, white, black, red, brown, yellow and brindle, but the rich elites. It’s NOT racial exclusion, it is economic and class impotence.
No longer. I was after HCQ, then Ivermectin. HCQ he declined to prescribe on the utterly spurious grounds, pushed by the local Medical Mafia, that it would stop poor lupus sufferers from getting their Plaquenil, and Ivermectin just brought on sighs and gasps of exasperation.
Good one. We haven’t heard of saint Greta lately. I look forward to hearing the sailboat travelling, plastic littering organic herbivore ruminate on the jabs. Ok, maybe I don’t.
Reaper, you do have it tough over there, so my commiserations towards you for living in a more tyrannical police state.
I live in Sydney (Australia), and when the mask mandate was in hysterical mode (late March/early April of 2020 – now long since lifted and nearly everyone goes around maskless), there was only a $20o fine for being maskless in a shopping mall, hair salon etc.
Of course, that did not deter me and I went maskless everywhere and I never heard of anyone (even a friend of a friend of a friend) ever getting that $200 fine.
Fortunately, more than a few Australian cops are liberty minded and refused to dish out fines for this ridiculous mandate.
Jason, I am a graduate of the hard sciences but I’m the exception rather than the rule, in that I think for myself and don’t accept ‘official government dictated dogma’ without application of some critical thinking.
Yes Jason, you’re absolutely right. More than a few university graduates, who may well excel at rote learning, are in indeed lacking in common sense / critical thinking and unable to unravel multiple frauds like the official government narratives on 9/11, the JFK assassination, Anthropogenic Global Warming and now the Covid Deception, to name just a few.
It’s sad but ohhhh so true.
I don’t often wear masks in the street but when I do I can smell the smoke from someone smoking 10 ft away. But I guess it isn’t the smoke particles that I’m smelling but the aromatic molecules.
Your appraisal of ‘Sparkon-the-Troll’ (your comment # 209),was superb.
There’s another aspect, that you really can’t control these things. I know people who were following all the rules, using masks, social distancing washing hands, almost not going out etc – and somehow they still got it. While others who avoided masks and rules, didn’t.
For elderly people, isolation from family members is probably the worse aspect of it. Of course, they could get sick, there’s that risk, but on the other hand, to live in isolation is no fun – and they could still get sick, because, there’s no foolproof way.
The masks are useful only (maybe) if someone who is sick coughs in your face. (And even then, I would not trust them 100%). So I understand nurses etc using them.
But otherwise, there is no much point to them.
Wearing masks all the time even outside as if the virus was present always in the air like some kind of gas is stupid.
Lots of numbers, Sparky, but no numbers for the width of the gap between threads.
Why not just drink healthy water, breath healthy air, eat nutritious food, get restful sleep, reduce (as much as possible) your exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields, and eliminate (as much as possible) thoughts of hatred, fear, and anxiety?
I think he’s paid to be here.
And he has plenty of co-workers here as well, some of whom are probably engaging him/her/it in fake dialogue.
Strategic tension!
Many thanks for your fact laden post. You know DMSO? I use it all the time. I would try adding some to the Ivermectin rubbed on the belly. DMSO– always dilute with 25% water. The purest you have on hand or can buy. DMSO is very effective at carrying just about anything past the skin, through the skin. Pure DMSO – If you apply it non-diluted — It will waste some of its resources on drawing water from your skin. This I have tested and this is true
In the US the best DMSO source is the DMSOSTORE.COM…they also sell on ebay and used to on Amazon. Perhaps have returned to Amazon.
I am going to come back and reread your post and thanks again.
FOR EREBUS—
What I am reading is that the common de-wormer Ivermectin is more effective than HCQ on Cov-19. Animal dewormers are very strong and my opinion, help clean out the liver. Clean out and or stimulate the liver…This is their anti-Covid action.
Dewormers also give you the shits, thus cleaning out the bowels. This can help when in a disease and hurting. It acts like an enema and enemas have been used since forever on illnesses to help a cure move along.
The dewormer — Panacur For Dogs—- that has been used with curcumin, the turmeric extract is a folk cure for cancer as in My Cancer Story Rocks!
Here ya go:
Home | Get Busy Living
https://www.mycancerstory.rocks
My life changed forever when cancer took over my body. The purpose of this blog is to tell the story of how, so far, I’ve managed to kick a deadly cancer’s butt
Cancer marked as covid, pneumonia wanishes, influenza wanishes, and replaced with covid, even if someone have a car accident and dies – but before that had a positive PCR test marked as covid death.
Wikipedia clams as of data from 2011 and 2013:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pneumonia
Pneumonia: 450 mkillion cases per year, deaths 4 million per year.
Did not find any worldwide statistic for 2020, but sure it much decreased…
Yes John, it does appear that Sparkon is in the employ of some nefarious entity that’s propagating the Covid fraud.
Of course, his knee-jerk reaction and fanatical defence of the indefensible benefits of mask wearing makes him easy to spot as the disinfo peddler he so obviously is.
Ah so. The guy with the modest handle “Truth Vigilante” bragging about his education wants to lecture me about “humility.”
Speaking of that “prestigious university,” did they teach reading comprehension there? I clearly stated my age (74), in my very first comment in this thread, #122.
Your reading comprehension really is poor. Nowhere did I state I was wearing three masks, but I did note that the novel coronavirus is unlikely to be traveling by itself, but rather will be hitching a ride on blobs of moisture, called droplets and aerosols, expelled by the lungs and the upper respiratory system.
The droplets are quite a bit larger than the virus itself, and are easily snagged by a cotton mask. Please review my discussion with Buck Ransom.
Experiments and simulations in the lab by researchers at the University of Illinois showed that a double layer of fine cotton was more effective than medical masks in filtering out novel coranavirus-sized particles.
https://news.illinois.edu/view/6367/808377
Please see my previous comments here:
https://www.unz.com/article/the-great-covid-19-deception-and-what-you-need-to-know-to-survive/?showcomments#comment-4029291
and here:
https://www.unz.com/rpaul/will-biden-listen-to-the-science/#comment-4299441
I have never recommended N95 masks or respirators either one for the general public, and in fact have been critical of them.
The respirators do not block outbound respiration through a valve in front. Some N95 disposable masks conform poorly to the contours of the face, especially at the sides and bottom, as I’ve illustrated in a previous comment:
Finally, your man Vernon Coleman claims …”
That’s not true. While some people indeed wear their masks incorrectly below the nose, most people wear their masks correctly and never fiddle with them at all, so your man starts off making an incorrect and unsupportable claim, and moves on to shaky logic so I set it aside, but cut to the chase.
These claims mean nothing without some good evidence from reputable sources that people are getting sick from their masks.
I’ve seen nothing to that effect, but if you’ve got it, let’s see it.
Well at here fines are widespread.
That is a different matter how plan thyey enforce it. Because if someone have no income/ cannot pay the fine, then in theory comes cc. 1$ = 1-2 day of prison term, so a fine of 330 $ should be cc. 330 – 660 days of prison.
But prisons already over 200 – 250 % full + even officially around 40,000 + in house arrest/ quarantine.
About exceptions:
Some things will be reopen as vaccination rates hits 40-45% of the population for the ones, who get vaccines.
With confusing governmental edicts it looks like you must provide vaccine certificate + Id/ passport to enter/ stay in places FOR not just police/ authorities but also for security guards, caffee/ bar staff, etc…
So much for medical secrets.
The luck is that in the legalization there are giant holes, so for example in my worksplace we already put into motion passive resistances: what we will do/ not do when it comes to effect.
Some oldschool things also comes handy:
https://www.businessinsider.com/oss-manual-sabotage-productivity-2015-11?op=1
In pdf:
https://kupdf.net/queue/cia-simple-sabotage-manual_58ab9bb76454a7024ab1e8df_pdf?queue_id=-1&x=1619444259&z=MTkzLjIyNS4yNDYuMjA=
The United States was a white people’s country (>93%) until the Tribe took it away under cover of soi-disant democracy (= Judeo-Bolshevik plutocracy). Thus, it is white people’s interest and theirs alone that properly concerns me and other actual Americans. Yes, black, brown, yellow, and other peoples have troubles, too, but let them fend for themselves on their own turf!
I am not sure how they intend to power the devices, or whether they will even need to.
Reading a barcode does not require the barcode to be powered, so it is conceivable that a quantum tattoo readable by microwaves may be sufficient.
On the other hand, the microwave radiation emitted by the towers and satellites my provide sufficient power to run a small device implanted in a person’s body.
I also saw a video from an unreliable source by a person claiming to have worked on a microchip for DARPA that is powered by heat gradients in a person’s body.
However, I am pretty sure that the technology is more advanced than the average engineer or scientist is aware.
The part about the virus being able ‘to hitch a ride on blobs of moisture’ is pure obfuscation.
The virus (all but an inconsequential amount), even by the admissions of the corrupt Fauci/CDC/WHO , is aerosolised and not ‘hitched’ to anything.
To the extent that some virus particles are hitched to droplets of moisture (or attached to passing swarms of locusts), it is infinitesimal and not worthy of consideration.
As to the following claim of yours :
‘These claims mean nothing without some good evidence from reputable sources that people are getting sick from their masks’,
I have purposely twice attached to my comments the pdf from Dr Vernon Coleman titled ‘Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good’, where he itemises 100 reasons why mask wearing is detrimental to your health, because Dr Coleman doesn’t just provide his subjective personal gut beliefs on the issue.
You will notice that many of the 100 reasons are accompanied by studies from medical practitioners and specialists, including peer reviewed studies (which he quotes and you can verify for yourself), from which said conclusions are drawn.
Studies like the following (drawn from said pdf) :
46.
A meta-analysis published in May in 2020 by the Centres for Disease Control was entitled,
Non-pharmaceutical measures for pandemic influenza in non-healthcare settings – personal
protective and environment measures. The authors concluded that the evidence from
randomised controlled trials of face masks did not support a substantial effect on the
transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza, either when worn by infected persons or by
persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.
And …
49.
In 2011, a meta-analysis of 17 separate studies regarding masks and the effect on the
transmission of influenza found that none of the 17 studies established a conclusive
relationship between mask or respirator use and protection against influenza infection. The
study was conducted by F bin-Reza, V.Lopez et al.
For first time readers who have not seen my previous posts, Dr Coleman’s pdf appears below :
https://vernoncoleman.com/harmthangood.pdf
Simply put, the pdf from Dr Coleman is absolutely SATURATED with evidence from reputable sources, yet Sparkon, you turn a blind eye because it doesn’t fit your slavish compliance to the mask wearing narrative.
There’s no bigger fool than an old fool Sparkie, and you’re digging that hole deeper and deeper with every comment you post here.
Best you quit while you’re behind.
Many thanks back to you. That link is very interesting.
I have a dear friend in a very similar situation that has gone 15 mos past his originally projected sell-by date with a regimen of CBD and wheat grass extract. The cancer stopped progressing, but seems to have gone into a holding pattern and continues to be a threat. I have passed the link to him.
It seems Panacur et al are being ignored by oncologists for the same reason respiratory specialists are ignoring Ivermectin, HCQ/Zn, etc. There’s no money in it, and the satisfaction to be had from curing their patients can’t compare to the thrill of seeing their bank accounts grow exponentially.
PS: I have also passed the DMSO information to my S. African contacts, so another thanks is in order.
Sez you, and virtually nobody else. Coleman’s PDF is full of rubbish, like his claim that most people are constantly fiddling with their masks. I asked for a reputable source.
And…
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-84245-2
I am very thankful I did the research on vaccines long before I was even thinking about children. I am also thankful my wife never really gave me a hard time, and trusted my judgment. Her mother was not pleased but eventually just accepted that this is not up for negotiation.
I’m also lucky enough to live in a state with very lax vaccine exemption laws. I literally just had to type a note declaring I’m claiming exemption on strong philosophical grounds. No questions asked. God willing this doesn’t change anytime soon.
For myself (early millennial), unfortunately I was given everything on the schedule in the 80s, which was at least not anywhere near the number they give them now. I was also illegally injected with a dpt shot while unconscious in the hospital several years back. Not only that, but my dad and brother were both present and told the nurse, do not give that to him, he absolutely won’t want it. They did it anyway, and when I found out I filed a formal complaint with the hospital and threatened to sue them. Initially I was told, “well it’s just our policy.” When I pushed the issue further and told them their “policy” is illegal, I eventually got a formal apology letter from the PR director, acknowledging they were in the wrong. If I’d had the extra money at the time that I do now, I would have sued them. Still wish I could.
That vaccine manufacturers are not held liable for damages — and the taxpayer funded kangaroo court that pays out the damages only does so for a small number of claimants — should be enough of a red flag for people to at least research the subject. I will not sacrifice my children at the altar of ZOG scientism, no matter how much coercion the system and its worshippers employ.
I’m 74 and I’m NOT getting the gene modification jab. My reply to the question is,
“Why? we have excellent effective treatments for this ‘bad flu’ – don’t need a jab. And it appears that twice-jabbed folks are catching it right now! See the numbers at Swiss Policy Research (& I have my ‘horse paste’ right now… got it on Amazon 🙂
In fact, there would be no ‘vax’ now if ‘they’ didn’t get ‘Emergency Authorization’, only because they claimed there was no good treatment. But,rememeber when the French and New York docs were getting excellent results with EARLY covid using HCQ? Remember the hysterial medico/media attack on HCQ? Remember the Surgisphere study? Remember Paul Harvey…. ‘Now, for the rest of the story!’ Check out the treatment studies on SWPRS.org – fully referenced 🙂
I like these 50 year old medicines. They were very basic on how they were put together. By now HCQ and Ivermectin are folk medicine in my book. Same as ye old Led Zeppelin from the 1970s sounds so underproduced and un-tampered with compared to today’s pop music. Put together on laptops plus some electronic add-ons. Led Zeppelin is folk music today.
Your wheatgrass taking friend can always add Panacur and curcumin extract (5% iirc //I have some in my refrigerator)
Here what happens with non-diluted by 25% DMSO. I dipped my thumb it for 15 minutes. The skin got desiccated and shriveled up. In 10 days it was back to normal. Yes– DMSO will rob water from your skin unless 25-30% pure water is not added. If you have any aches or pains look into DMSO and a very similar chemical called MSM. Both are very similar and simple.
Best MSM is made by a purer process MSM, is an Opti-MSM is by Jarrow. I buy this by the 2.2 pound size — https://www.amazon.com/Jarrow-Formulas-Strengthens-Joints-1000/dp/B0013OSJ7S
Must be taken w vitamin C —For this buy the 8oz size powder of Magnesium Ascorbate and/or Sodium ascorbate by NOW Foods—Found on Amazon and other places.
Jarrow MSM take two level teaspoons daily. One in the morning, one at night. Along with it take half the amount of an ascorbate. Just toss into your mouth. No need to swirl it around with water and drinking it. I am 140lbs. So you can increase dosages if you weigh more
Best to you!
I will never wear a mask outdoors. Inside, indoors is highly variable. You are 100% correct that Covid19 virus hitches a ride on water droplets and water aerosols expelled from the lungs. So a good and thick (I have some) cotton mask will stop this shedding n spreading. Also your intake of the same.
I was in the Home Depot garden center on Saturday. This is an outdoors operation. I put on my mandatory mask but not covering my nose, except when getting to the cashier.
If I must get on an airplane I will mask up double and bring one extra in case the person seated next to me looks awful. I am a zero vaxxer on Covid.
This fails as satire, since derision is not humor. It also fails as analysis, as it provides no information. It just makes assertion after assertion, confident that its audience (cult?) will not be skeptical of unsubstantiated claims.
Because the vast majority of people need to generate income. If you are an employee you will be sacked if you go against the greatest crime ever committed; even many self-employed people can be attacked in other ways. The worst and dumbest government, by far, in New Zealand is about to make “hate speech” punishable by four years gaol. I’m pretty sure that speaking against the crimes against the people that, the government is committing, will soon be considered “hate speech”.
I do all that John, save the last, getting my Vitamin D up with sunlight, but I see Ivermectin as a defence against the more deadly ‘variants’ to come. Call that paranoia if you like-I call it ‘be prepared’.
(((Trumpstein))) is also pushing the (((vaccine))).
(((Nature.com))). Lolzozozozozz. We see you.
Tell us what (((National Geographic))) and (((people))) said next.
My take on the 2nd WW is that the supposedly superior anglo saxon race fought and laid down their lives for the continuation of their slavery and that of their children and grandchildren to the debt based financial system which the Germans had been liberated from by Hitler.
Has it ever be known before for slaves to willingly fight for the interests of their masters? Not just the 2WW but the 1st, Boer, Opium, Crimean, Boer wars etc. No wonder they call us cattle.
Ha ha, well, I’m sure many agreed in their hearts.
Thank you, though.
Yes, the brainwashing and hypnosis is the real root of the matter, and both awe-inspiring and awful. Ha ha ha, it will take a lot of suffering to undo.
Attacking the source is a common but fallacious technique of nitwits, dingbats, and other uneducated denizens of the Peanut Gallery.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetic_fallacy
Your post contains no relevant facts nor anything of substance at all, just a bunch of giddy typography, which by the way means something entirely different to me than it does to your club of ignoramuses.
There is no doubt whatsoever that the exhalations of the upper respiratory system are humid and laden with whatever microorganisms reside there, which varies from person to person, and those bugs reach the outside world by hitching a ride on little blobs of moisture called droplets and aerosols.
But go ahead and cough or sneeze in somebody’s face; see where that gets you.
If you’re so paranoid of germs that hitch rides to little blobs of moisture, STAY HOME or WEAR A RESPIRATOR/HAZMAT SUIT. Leave sane people alone.
BTW I never wear a mask and have faced no consequences or repercussions lol.
Excellent assessment of the New Zealand government Ace.
And yet the Kiwis elected as Prime Minister that silly woman Jacinda Adern with a huge majority – a sad indictment of their citizens.
Stupid is as stupid does.
Face it, Sparky, your cover is blown.
You lie and you are an enemy. Nobody has lost their sense of smell. that is fake. We see you.
I have no obligation to respond to false accusations, but Just for the record, my only “cover” is U.S. citizen.
Nobody pays me for what I write here or anywhere else.
Since C.J. Hopkins approves comments that are nothing but personal attacks, I doubt I will pay much attention to his articles or the comments in the future, but I do hope his eyeballs don’t pop out.
Meanwhile Publius 2, bombercommand, Truth Vigilante, and taylorseries have earned an ‘ignore.’
People who write ‘Nobody pays me for what I write here or anywhere else’ are generally on the payroll of the cabal behind the tyranny.
As for having earned an ‘ignore’ from Sparkon, what can I say, I’m absolutely chuffed.
That’s quite a badge of honour.
OMG, the Darpa Mengele is terrifying!
The video of the poor soldier toiling up a hill feeling not so good — my suggestion would be to get out of the military gear he is encased in and get a drink of water.
Jeez.
I wonder whether Mr. Darpa himself (with the shite-eating grin) has one of these things embedded in HIS arm.
I’m not sure about the high IQ theory. Highly educated (at “the best” schools) seem to be among the dopiest and most conformist– no scratch that– totally neurotic. LOTS of latent mental illness came out this year. The sheep should be ashamed but, of course, they will never be. I’ve been reveling in my individuality for 13 months. You simply cannot indulge the willfully ignorant.
Agreed. Back in July, 2020 I was invited to rejoin a mailing list of people, most of whom are fellow Duke alums. The unifying topic is supposed to be the school’s basketball program, but all they could talk about was covid. At first I thought it was parody — all the cluck-clucking about sports teams rashly taking the field, about the imbecilic bravado of the maskless, and so forth — but upon realizing after two days that they were actually serious, I decided to stay and enlighten them. You can imagine how that went. No data set penetrated their consciousnesses, no appeal to common sense understandings about health. Five months later I was gone.
They are a very special kind of STUPID. Indeed mentally ill isn’t too strong a term. But I wish I could describe my current state of mind as “reveling.” It’s more like being trapped in an asylum taken over by the inmates, and knowing that no reasonable action will ever be taken. And there’s no escaping anywhere in the world.
In the UK, they want to introduce vaccine passports. They won’t let anyone leave the UK without it. Here is what has happened in the UK in 2020. Does anyone still think that society should go totalitarian for this pathetic bump in deaths?
I strongly believe that the lockdowns and the loss of liberty has directly led to deprivation of healthcare, depression, alcoholism and suicide. That is the real reason for this increase in deaths.
It is all obviously to do with something else entirely. The psychopaths are in control.
The Plague of Death: British Age-Adjusted Deaths for 2020 Lower Than in 2008
There are many (possible) reasons why someone can lose (a large part of) smell and taste, not just for a time period, but in a lesser extent for chronic.
Time to time happened, far before covid – so not fake.
I had loss of smell/ taste in 2008 – still persist in a lesser extent, far before it became popular “symptom” (consequence?) in 2020.
Thank you for addressing this. Notably, there has been no refutation of your comment.
What is the source of the blockquote?