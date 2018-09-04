Russia As a Cat

Before I proceed in addressing some issues that Paul Craig Roberts raised in his article, partially addressed to me and Andrei Raevsky (aka Saker), I want to express my profound admiration for Dr. Roberts and his courageous civic position and his real, not for show, American patriotism. It is an honor and a privilege to be engaged in conversation with such an esteemed person, even when I disagree with him in some aspects of geopolitical reality when related to, the now official, Cold War 2.0 between the United States and Russia, and Russia’s posture in this conflict. Dr Roberts writes:
As I have made the same points, I can only applaud Martyanov and The Saker. Where we might differ is in recognizing that endlessly accepting insults and provocations encourages their increase until the only alternative is surrender or war. So, the questions for Andrei Martyanov, The Saker, and for Putin and the Russian government is: How long does turning your other cheek work? Do you turn your other cheek so long as to allow your opponent to neutralize your advantage in a confrontation? Do you turn your other cheek so long that you lose the support of the patriotic population for your failure to defend the country’s honor? Do you turn your other cheek so long that you are eventually forced into war or submission? Do you turn your other cheek so long that the result is nuclear war?
Here is where I and Paul Craig Roberts differ dramatically on the issue of Russia’s strategy. Yes, I agree with Dr. Roberts that, quoting William Fulbright, “words are deeds and style is substance insofar as they influence men’s mind and behavior”. But while insults and provocations are unpleasant and in some cases do influence mind and behavior of some, with modern day Russia it is different. I already laid out some basics of Russia’s strategy here at Unz Review, I will expand a bit more in answering Dr. Roberts’ undeniably valid question.
The 19th Century classic Russian fable writer Ivan Andreevich Krylov, among many outstanding fables, which Russian children are subjected to in their Russian Literature course and carry them into their adulthood since the early 20th century, has one which describes current geopolitical reality perfectly. The fable is The Cat and The Cook in which the Cook, after having had it with his day and escaping to the tavern, leaves his cat to guard the food (chicken) against mice. As the fable goes, upon his return from tavern he sees all the results of the cat “guarding” his chicken–the cat finishing eating it. The cook breaks into shaming the cat–most of the fable is the cook’s monologue about cat (Vas’ka) being bad, arrogant, irresponsible and evil. The closing lines of the fable sum the situation succinctly:
But, while he kept talking,
The cat ate up the whole chicken.
А я бы повару иному
Велел на стенке зарубить:
Now, I would tell this kind of cook,
And would ask him to write this on the wall…
Чтоб там речей не тратить по-пустому,
Где нужно власть употребить.
To make your speech less a waste,
You’ve got to use your power.
And here is the point–the United States cannot use this power against Russia without being annihilated itself, while Russia, as this proverbial cat Vas’ka continues to eat, against the background of a loud talk and nothing more. This reality, in a very both desperate and powerless manner, finally dawned on many in Washington. As Graham Alison notes:
However demonic, however destructive, however devious, however deserving of being strangled Russia is, the brute fact is that we cannot kill this bastard without committing suicide.
This is some progress in 2017, finally, when “esteemed” members of American geopolitical “academia” begin to grasp at least some limitations of their, grossly inflated to start with, power. This IS the progress, once we recall where the world was even in 2013. Despite wiping the floor with globalists’ stooges from Georgia in 2008, Russia still wasn’t taken too seriously by the globalist cabal in Washington. As late as 2014 all kinds of US military “experts” described a bulk of scenarios in which victorious US and NATO Armed Forces smash conventionally Russian Army in Ukraine. It was self-medicating against the background of Russia’s lightning speed operation in Crimea which forestalled US actions in turning Crimea into the NATO base. Russian counter-stroke caught everyone off-guard. How fast many forgot today what was accomplished then–this can hardly be described as turning the other cheek. If anything else it was a massive blow to an existing world order when Russia threw down the gauntlet. That is how honor is defended–by actions, not petty name-calling. Massive defeats of US “trained” Ukrainian Armed Forces followed in Donbass.
I wrote in January 2015:
But it is already clear that by failing to achieve any sensible political objectives in Ukraine and in Russia, and, by this, starting a massive global re-alignment, the United States sustained a defeat. What will be the consequences of this defeat? I hate to speculate, I just know that they are already big and that the moment of facing the reality is coming.
Today, almost four years later, we live in the unrecognizable world and no-one in the US, unless they write for tabloids and don’t care about reputation, describes scenarios of Russia’s defeats. It is a world in transition to not just genuine multipolarity, we are already living in multi-polar reality, but to a world where the United States is effectively checked in its attempts to project power into Eurasia. The world where it is reduced to merely calling names, hurling insults, and doing provocations–because it cannot do anything else. Somehow people ignore this fact of a dramatic, incredibly fast in historic terms, decline of the American power. American post-WW II prosperity and influence, rested primarily with the myth and bluff of American military power, which was supposed to make everyone toe the party line and tremble in horror in face of a “punishment” for digressions. Russia called this bluff.
Today, America’s actions represent increasingly pronounced symptoms of a declining power, which cannot face reality without going mad. And she is going mad, domestically, as well as internationally, the only force which is capable to keep this increasingly irrational and dangerous power from committing a suicide while taking everyone else with her is a threat of a massive military defeat. Russia has this force to do so, and so far it works. But I do have my own question: do orderlies in the asylum get offended, when overpowering the violent patient and restraining it to the bed, by this patient’s insults and resistance? I don’t think so–one does not get offended by a violent mental patient. Nor, orderlies defend their honor while restraining a patient. There could be no interactions involving honor between orderly and a violent mental patient. America is not treaty-worthy party, hasn’t been since early 1990s, thus there are no interactions involving honor in Russian-American relations on the American side.
So, I ask then, is it legitimate to assess the situation by comparing two states of the world in 2014 and 2018? The answer is not only that it is legitimate but that it is the only way to do so. Clausewitz’ dictum still stands today: “It is legitimate to judge event by its outcome, for it is the soundest criterion”. With all American provocations, insults and Russia’s alleged turning the other cheek, one MUST ask the question–is Russia winning? Once one looks at the larger picture–the answer is unequivocal yes. It manifests itself in many things, from economy, to military to geopolitics. So:
The zionist neoconsevatives who rule in Washington are capable of the same mistake that Napoleon and Hitler made. They believe in “the end of history,” that the Soviet collapse means history has chosen America as the model for the future. Their hubris actually exceeds that of Napoleon and Hitler.
Neither Napoleon, nor Hitler dealt with the issues of nuclear deterrents, nor did they live in the world of an instant propagation of information. Judging by hysterical reaction of these very same neocons and their military “experts”, be it in 2015 to the events in Syria, or Putin’s March 1, 2018 speech to Federal Assembly–the message was heard. Hysteria is a first sign of weakness. Those neocons might be irrational, at least some of them, but even those understand that there is a price to be paid and there are reasons, to be discussed separately, to believe that there is an understanding of the severe limitations of America’s power. After all, Napoleon and Hitler marched into Russia after putting the Europe to its knees. They had highly deserved reputation behind both Grande Armee and Wehrmacht. The United States cannot win a single war against subpar opponent since 1950, once one discounts a turkey shoot against Saddam’s grossly inferior army.
Per Semyon Bagdasarov. He is a good man and a Russian patriot, he is a former political officer, but I don’t take his suggestion “to sink” US Aircraft Carrier seriously. Patriotism is not an excuse for irrationality–the loss of a single carrier in case of a limited TLAM strike on some targets in Syria will create in the US a political crisis of such proportions that the world will stand on the very brink of the nuclear war. US was and is inherently biased towards nuclear response, with some short break in 1990s, when it saw itself as self-proclaimed greatest military in the world in the wake of Soviet collapse. Not doing stupid things but the ones which are necessary is what defined Russia’s responses in the last several years. This is the only correct strategy.
And here is my conclusion: being former military I give a full recognition to the fact that I am merely a writer who, as well as Bagdasarov, or any other “analyst” have no any access to a daily top secret briefings by Chief of General Staff and Russia’s intelligence to Vladimir Putin. Patriotism or, even, some residual professionalism is not a substitution to having a full situational awareness provided to Supreme Commander by thousands upon thousands people who even risk their lives to provide a key information for making this one and only right decision to prevent the world from annihilation. Russia knows where the Unites States is today and, when looking back at the last 5 years in world’s history, I see Russia as that proverbial cat finishing off the chicken, while those who are supposed to use the force cannot do so and speak loud and carry no stick. This chicken is Pax Americana. Russia will continue to do what she does, because it works, and because she knows how to fight wars, she knows how to defend herself and because we all live in a different world today, the way Russia, not the US, sees it. In this case hurling insults and even launching another useless volley of TLAMs in Syria, or “training” its Ukrainian stooges for military provocations is the limit for the United States and there is nothing honorable in that.
RUSSIA IS OUR HOLY LAND, OUR MOTHER LAND.
But now we move to the real issue. Why the hell are non Syrians involved in the turmoil in Syria and Yemen?
According to Presstv Israel has bombed Syria 200 times. greater than 70% of the people in Syria who are against the government or its leader Assad are not Syrian. 92% of the Syrian people elected and reelected Assad, Russia is seen as defending the rights of the Syrian people to their self determination. No informed person, who respects human rights, is going to fight against the leader or against a nation who supported its leader with 92% of their votes, in fact they are going to support such a leader. Only persons hoping to steal something of value would interfere with the human right to self determination. For outsiders the war in Syria is about oil. Take the oil from the Arabs has been the plan since 1896.. Syria, Yemen are just small steps toward that goal.
I 100% agree most Americans agree with you they have no quarrel with the people of Russia, Syria, Yemen, Libya, or Africa. But not one person from the USA will agree because they are after the Arab oil.
And this is where Cossacks came from - this Russian Orthodox warrior , farmer and explorer
tribe which cultivated without colonial murder or delusions of superiority/racism the Russian East up to Alaska/California and freed
us from Mongolian occupation , the Golden Horde, Tatar rule , the Ottoman yoke (slavery...), freed Little Russia (Novorossia) from these Turks up to the river Pruth of Bessarabia (Moldavia).
Cossacks created the Russian Empire in :
1.) freeing it from foreign occupation/exploitation/rape...
2.) cultivating the Lands of the Rus (+trading,hunting,farming, seafaring,exploring
[e.g Laptiev Sea...] always respecting other tribal traditions and spirituality
3.) defending Rus in its wars of d e f e n s e
4.) uprightly upholding the original , true, canonical teachings of Christ singing the
prayers and praise to God for over a millenium against luciferian onslaughts from
Vatican State Imperialistic Fascism of Lithuania/Poland, Austrian Empire, Ottoman Turks,
Fakeanity Swedes, UK/France/Turks/ Sardinia (a lilNato) in Crimean war 1853-56,
WWI/II, Anglozio Bolshevic terror regime (1917-2000) and are active in defending the
Donbass against the unholy NATziO/oligarch/
Galician terror and putsch-regime of anglozio occupied Kiev .
(Warning : There are still Cossacks in Bessarabia/Moldavia !!! )
Very well explained. Thank you. Napoleon thought he had won at the Battle of Borodino and in the capture of Moscow. He did not notice he was losing until after he had lost. Hitler, after the battles of Stalingrad and Kursk, was still imaging how he would win moving his imaginary armies around on maps of the USSR. After Japanese losses at the Battle of Midway or loss of Saipan, historians know that Japan had lost WW2, but the Japanese militarists did not know that. It seems that confident aggressors have difficulty noticing defeat, until well after they are defeated. French and American defeats in Vietnam were both surprises, as was the British Empire’s defeat by the Americans during our War of Independence. Clearly the US is a most confident aggressor, and we seem unable to notice our defeats.
It is all retro-knowledge.
After Hitler crashed all the Europe and then - though slower than before but still - reached up to the siege of Moscow - one can fairly say "Stalin had lost, just he did not know it".
And indeed, would there be the proverbial spine breaking straw in Hitler's bag not Stalin's bag - there would be no Stalingrad and Kursk, and the very same historians who voice their surprise "how Hitler could not realize it?!!" would had been - with the same sincerity - exclaiming "how Stalin could not realize it?!!".
It seems invincible not because it suddenly stronger but because it is fighting in its backyard. Russia’s back is to the wall and that is the proof it is weak, and the West is the strength that always concentrates against weakness.
I am sorry Andrei, but I am going to have to disagree with your assessment of the current situation. I think that the US strategy is very sound and its aims are obvious. Since they can’t win any “hot” war of any significance, they decided to lure Russia into Cold war 2. And we all know who “won” Cold war 1.
Basically the strategy is: Focus on the “wars” that you can “win”, instead on the ones that you can’t. And the way they intend to “win” Cold war 2 is the same like they “won” Cold war 1 – outspend Russia on defense.
For a few years now, the Americans are bragging that their yearly increases in the military budget are bigger than the total Russian military budget. US now spend around 1 trillion on defense, while Russia is what – in the 50-60 billion range?
So the strategy is obvious: Scare Russia with how big your defense budget is, even if you have nothing to show for it. And if 1 trillion can’t do the trick, I don’t see why 2 trillion shouldn’t be able to accomplish the task – winning Cold war 2.
The only difference between Cold war 1 and 2 is that USSR tried to match the spending of US in Cold war 1 -that’s what bankrupted them. This time around, the Russians don’t even have to pretend that they are trying to match US military budget.
The US are perfectly capable by themselves alone in finding a new source of pride in the fact how much they can (ill) afford to spend on the military, thus they want to ensure that on their way to oblivion, history will marvel at what a powerful country they used to be – spending amounts of money on the military that no one else was able to match.
The US armies are good only at threatening countries and bombing defenseless civilians . The US is a war sick nation that has been at war 93 % of the time of its existence . " History will marvel " at how such a powerful country degenerated into being the disgusting bully of the planet .
Compare to the US which wants to be prepared to fight China, Russia, Iran, N.Korea, and terrorism all at the same time.
It is the US that is going to bankrupt itself. Running trade deficits, spending on endless wars, tax breaks to the rich, entitlements we don't want to pay for, etc. It is our finances which will cause us to implode.
Its aims are as the premise of the Cold war spending contest supposedly did to ruin USSR to continue on destructively to spend down US in particular now, past and well beyond any rational need.
To a size that can be ''DROWNED IN THE BATHTUB'', that's the MO.
It's the logic of the Chicago School… neo thinking in the term Constructive Destruction.
It's necessary to beat down America so that a few scoundrels can actually continue to run it, like a (wasp does to the spiders. which is a peculiar little natural phenomenon.)
Your argument is nonsensical and uninformed. Russia has recently slashed their defence spending by a significant margin. If the plan was to lure Russia to spend more via defence then it has already completely failed.
Russia will never be fiscally restrained where the Military Budget comes into play with China next door.
The advancement of technologies in R & C is outpacing the west.
Russia has immense resources...China needs them and the world needs China.
Russia and China are now joined as one militarily.
Europe had better take heed to whom they hitch their wagon to.
Because in today's world of advanced technology...numbers don't matter so much anymore.
Cyrano is “arguing” tongue in cheek;-)
A Tweet by Nick Griffin, former leader of the British National Party, on whether decades of mass immigration and Cultural Marxism have increased or decreased the West’s chances of surviving World War III:
‘Here’s the bottom line: Even if Nato destroyed the entire military & half the cities of Russia, she would survive. If the USA & UK lose their militaries & their electricity supply, their cities will be destroyed by their own citizens. The West has lost #WW3 before it starts!’
Yes, Putin managed to change the world quietly, to the helpless chagrin of the Empire. The fact that the Empire is now using the lowliest scum, like jihadi head choppers and “svidomie” Nazis, shows that it is reduced to hysterics and tantrums.
Sometimes I wish Putin to act more decisively, like after the murder of Zakharchenko in Donetsk by cowardly terrorist jackals. But I also feel that he must know more than I do. His strategy seems to be “when you see your enemy committing suicide, do not interfere”. So far it is working. If anything, Russia, without spending too much, prompts the US to spend itself into financial insolvency. So, if in Cold War 2.0 Putin is using the strategy the US used in Cold War 1.0, he is outsmarting his adversaries admirably.
He may have learned from Hitler, his attack on Poland was the end of Germany
The "lowliest scum" are, in fact the American child slaughterers,
‘Here’s the bottom line: Even if Nato destroyed the entire military & half the cities of Russia, she would survive. If the USA & UK lose their militaries & their electricity supply, their cities will be destroyed by their own citizens. The West has lost #WW3 before it starts!’
It might be even worse for the Empire and its lackeys. The US and other NATO armies would be totally incapacitated by the absence of bathroom tissue. And I mean real soldiers, not trannies.
Both of you are way off. The reality trumps race, real or imagined. That’s where Russia wins. Particularly because it includes people of different nationalities, races, religions (or lack thereof), etc.
You need to start with the premise that the US Zioglob wants to destroy Syria and Iran – and you have to take them seriously since much of the Middle East has already been targeted, and is lying in ruins.
Russia’s part in this is that it gets in the way. Without Russian support, Assad and the Iranians would probably already be gone, and Syria would be some kind of ISIS run hellhole.
Also, the cook in the fable does monologues when angry, but the Neocons have been described as “Crazies” and act like crazies, so it’s a bit risky to only expect “loud talk and nothing more”. Crazies can start throwing things around, and they’re not known for balanced responses, so I find Martyanov’s view too complacent.
I would guess that Putin & his generals have a more realistic assessment , and interestingly they seem to have decided to stick with Assad (which seems to imply that they’re ready to go all the way with the US). Trump & Mattis need to appreciate this and moderate the Ziocons.
But overall, it’s unreal that this is happening. If the US attacks Russian warships off the Syrian coast, then things could get completely out of control.
http://www.unz.com/article/russia-the-800-pound-gorilla/
Even if such a psycho as Peters understands limitations--and that was a year ago, since then things changed in Syria dramatically, such as Syrian and Russian Air Defense among other things--then I would say that my position is not really "complacent". Russia has a revolver and it is held to the temple. Is the outbreak of nuclear war possible? Of course it is possible, it always is--the main measure of it is how probable this outbreak is. This is way above my pay-grade level, but I will reiterate--Russia is aware of the US and where it stands on the order (if not two) of magnitude more than it is the other way around. Russians actually study the US and I saw a vast improvement of Russian Americanistika in the last 10 years. Dramatic really. On the other end...well...
Maybe, maybe not.
They did not went out of control when Turkey shot down the Russian jet and then the Russian pilot who ejected.
Especially with such a huge steel chunks as warships there is a huge gap between "attacked" and "sunk"
‘Here’s the bottom line: Even if Nato destroyed the entire military & half the cities of Russia, she would survive. If the USA & UK lose their militaries & their electricity supply, their cities will be destroyed by their own citizens. The West has lost #WW3 before it starts!’
Rural Russians do not have electricity, indoor plumbing and running water in many cases. It is like Eire in the 1920′s except worse because the distances are vastly greater. Anyway, if Russia got to a point where it was in a full nuclear strategic exchange with the US, the last act of the Russian leadership would be to order that their missiles hit every other nuclear power: Britain, France, China and Israel too. Russia would take everyone else down with them. For that reason Israel would not let America do anything that might start a nuclear war.
In the worst-case scenario of nuclear war between Russia and the US, Russia won’t need to target nuclear power plants (or anything else) in China. Russian strategy would be to make sure some people survive, same as Chinese strategy in that case. They might, although I am not sure that the survivors won’t envy the dead after a full-blown nuclear war. The US vassals will be hit, but given what the world will become, one can consider that an act of mercy.
As far as Israel is concerned, you don’t need to target anything in particular: one 500 kiloton device (or a few smaller ones) would wipe the whole Israel off the map (Arabs need not rejoice: that puny territory won’t be usable for any mammals for a few thousand years). One can only hope that Israelis and the US neocons don’t have a death wish and won’t let things to go that far.
It's a comforting thought. However, I don't credit our master with that much wisdom.
We need to surrender to somebody sensible. Put ourselves in Iceland's hands.
That assumes Israel is the only actor in USA. And would remain so.
However, when several actors go at a clash, they "throw tables at one another", they take anything they can from the "infrastructure", from the environment, and try to weaponize it ignoring the consequences (consequences would be fixed after winning the war, or so they say to themselves).
One example is that nuclear WW3 - both parties would destroy the whole Earth to gain an advantage in their races. Gradually.
Another - EuroMaidan. Which was at large initiated by Europe, and then USA and Israel jumped in and in contesting European control and leadership they reduced the state of Ukraine to the beyond repair chaos.
Israel MIGHT be in control of USA here and now, but if the chaos would start to grow, then other actors would jump in, dilluting Israel's control. They maybe would even try to start nuclear launch - not to have it really go, but to make Israel surface and spend their "influence agents". And one day they would overdo and it would be proven that this time Israel has no enough resources to undo the attack.
Remember, just few hours before JFK and Khrushchev signed the end of Cuban crisis some unknown actor almost succeeded in launching USA nuclear salvo probably in his last desperate attempt to "not let a good crisis be wasted". And JFK until his death one year one month later could not investigate who that "unknown sniper" was.
Neville Shute's "On the beach" starts with like "No one knew who launched the first nuke. Initially there was no time to sit and investigate, later there was no men to do it."
Sometimes I wish Putin to act more decisively, like after the murder of Zakharchenko in Donetsk by cowardly terrorist jackals. But I also feel that he must know more than I do. His strategy seems to be “when you see your enemy committing suicide, do not interfere”. So far it is working. If anything, Russia, without spending too much, prompts the US to spend itself into financial insolvency. So, if in Cold War 2.0 Putin is using the strategy the US used in Cold War 1.0, he is outsmarting his adversaries admirably.
FSB operational group is in Donetsk now and is dealing with this murder. This is the start of the official recognition of the LDNR–initially as independent entities and, eventually, rejoining Russia. It is especially remarkable after even Kiev admitting a demographic and labor catastrophe, which also feed-backs and drives the whole country into the oblivion even faster. That, plus US military “advisers” are already in place in Ukraine. 2019 is not far away and US wants to “sell” own toxic asset as high as possible.
However, there are several reasons for Russia’s reluctance to let Donbass join. One is purely economic: Donbass is a lot more populous than Crimea, so bringing the living standards there from Ukrainian to Russian level would cost lots of money. Russia is hardly in a position to take on an additional huge burden right now.
The other is geopolitical: I strongly suspect that Putin wants to use Donbass as a lever to push Ukraine to a sensible position of neutrality internationally and federation internally. If so, good luck to him: that would make Ukraine viable.
Like the proverbial barn doors.......Somebody - either the Ukrainians themselves or CIA or MI6 or..... all of the above have apparently totally penetrated LDNR leadership circles. Motorola ,Givi, and now Zak were assassinated in their own lairs.
I recall that other LDNR experienced military leaders, less prominent/colorful than Moto & Givi, have also been assassinated outside of active military operations.How is this possible?
How can FSB allow such deep penetration - without detection - of LDNR?
I would think these LDNR guys being ethnic Russians and LDNR really being historic Russian lands, Kremlin would have the place flooded with counterintelligence agents to flush out the traitors who are selling out their leaders to be assassinated.Something is very, very strange.
Evidently you missed Ralph Peters’ (and he is really bat shit crazy one and passes as “military experts” among neocon cabal) “performance” and writings when he called on the war against Russia ONLY inside Syria. And even then with some caveats.
http://www.unz.com/article/russia-the-800-pound-gorilla/
Even if such a psycho as Peters understands limitations–and that was a year ago, since then things changed in Syria dramatically, such as Syrian and Russian Air Defense among other things–then I would say that my position is not really “complacent”. Russia has a revolver and it is held to the temple. Is the outbreak of nuclear war possible? Of course it is possible, it always is–the main measure of it is how probable this outbreak is. This is way above my pay-grade level, but I will reiterate–Russia is aware of the US and where it stands on the order (if not two) of magnitude more than it is the other way around. Russians actually study the US and I saw a vast improvement of Russian Americanistika in the last 10 years. Dramatic really. On the other end…well…
You are a bit under-informed. Practically all Russian villages have electricity now, although many don’t have natural gas, indoor plumbing, and live w/o running water in homes (some have it in the streets, others rely on wells; most use old-fashioned latrines).
In the worst-case scenario of nuclear war between Russia and the US, Russia won’t need to target nuclear power plants (or anything else) in China. Russian strategy would be to make sure some people survive, same as Chinese strategy in that case. They might, although I am not sure that the survivors won’t envy the dead after a full-blown nuclear war. The US vassals will be hit, but given what the world will become, one can consider that an act of mercy.
As far as Israel is concerned, you don’t need to target anything in particular: one 500 kiloton device (or a few smaller ones) would wipe the whole Israel off the map (Arabs need not rejoice: that puny territory won’t be usable for any mammals for a few thousand years). One can only hope that Israelis and the US neocons don’t have a death wish and won’t let things to go that far.
Krylov….didn’t he come up with the idea of Krylov subspaces?….Was the poet also the late great Russian Naval Engineer-Mathematician Krylov?
America 2018=rule by senile old negro women wearing adult diapers+the mad mad biological mutant Rachel Maddow….while…The White “Men” of the Deep South worship Negro Atheletes in SEC NCAA DIV 1 Football Stadiums…….Who ordered this fucking sewage?
I’m worried about two things:
1)the Russian Military and the US Military are separated physically by a very thin line in Syria and other places…..accidental bumping into each other=Big nuclear accident!!!
2)The US strategy is to make Russia bleed internally with aggressive and violent Military occupations…directly as in Syria……and by proxy in the Ukraine…..Could this not lead to a coup in Russia? Noam Chomsky makes a compelling case that the US actually won the Vietnam War….Vietnam had it’s military victory….but the war turned Vietnam into a dependent basket case….44 years of being a dependent basket case.
In the above video Dunford tells Wicker controlling airspace in Syria means war with Russia. McCain throws a tantrum, then Dunford refines answer. However, it is perfectly obvious that the current head of the Joint Chiefs is no more keen than Martin Dempsey was on aggressive action against Assad.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v38/n01/seymour-m-hersh/military-to-military
Dempsey and Micheal Flynn (while he was head of the DIA) sabotaging the CIA and State department policy on overthowing Assad the Idiot (he put up the price of basic necessities while the Arab spring was going on) was the origin of Russia gate, the CIA hated Flynn.
https://archive.org/details/cu31924026691612
If there exists any other people than me that got curious about Ivan Krylov and want to read his stories i found a book on archive.org
“Kriloff’s original fables translated by Henry Harrison published in 1883.”
I found it easier to read the letters in that one than in the link in the article tbh.
2)The US strategy is to make Russia bleed internally with aggressive and violent Military occupations...directly as in Syria......and by proxy in the Ukraine.....Could this not lead to a coup in Russia? Noam Chomsky makes a compelling case that the US actually won the Vietnam War....Vietnam had it’s military victory....but the war turned Vietnam into a dependent basket case....44 years of being a dependent basket case.
Watergate was really about the US losing the war, so I think the Vietnamese won the war, but the US left benefited . To get rid of Putin and his system the US would have to impose a clear defeat on Russia, something the US cannot do in Ukraine without Russia esculating, and did not care to try in Syria. The American and Russian military would not let the politicians start a war.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4621738/dunford-tells-wicker-controlling-airspace-syria-means-war-russia-mccain-throws-tantrum-dunford
In the above video Dunford tells Wicker controlling airspace in Syria means war with Russia. McCain throws a tantrum, then Dunford refines answer. However, it is perfectly obvious that the current head of the Joint Chiefs is no more keen than Martin Dempsey was on aggressive action against Assad.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v38/n01/seymour-m-hersh/military-to-military
Dempsey and Micheal Flynn (while he was head of the DIA) sabotaging the CIA and State department policy on overthowing Assad the Idiot (he put up the price of basic necessities while the Arab spring was going on) was the origin of Russia gate, the CIA hated Flynn.
Sean—I hope you are right about Israel. I have seen it argued, though, that Jews would welcome a nuclear conflagration because, as God’s chosen, they would be the only ones certain to be left standing when the dust had settled. It would be the realization of the Judaic belief that Heaven and Earth were created solely for the Jews; see Shahak and Mezvinsky’s Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel, page 60.
of course they are, now go back to bed grandpa. you should not let your self get so agitated either, your heart is weak. it is a long time ago now that “you” beat the nazis and taught those pesky commies a lesson.
To the best of my knowledge–no relation.
'[Krylov subspace] The concept is named after Russian applied mathematician and naval engineer Alexei Krylov, who published a paper about it in 1931'.
'Ivan Andreyevich Krylov (Russian: Ива́н Андре́евич Крыло́в; February 13, 1769 – November 21, 1844) is Russia's best-known fabulist and probably the most epigrammatic of all Russian authors'.
Obviously they are not the same person. That there might be a distant relation, it is possible.
In the worst-case scenario of nuclear war between Russia and the US, Russia won’t need to target nuclear power plants (or anything else) in China. Russian strategy would be to make sure some people survive, same as Chinese strategy in that case. They might, although I am not sure that the survivors won’t envy the dead after a full-blown nuclear war. The US vassals will be hit, but given what the world will become, one can consider that an act of mercy.
As far as Israel is concerned, you don’t need to target anything in particular: one 500 kiloton device (or a few smaller ones) would wipe the whole Israel off the map (Arabs need not rejoice: that puny territory won’t be usable for any mammals for a few thousand years). One can only hope that Israelis and the US neocons don’t have a death wish and won’t let things to go that far.
https://www.rt.com/shows/worlds-apart-oksana-boyko/430003-stalin-soviet-society-power/
20: 28 in the video, and people can judge for themselves who is poorly informed.
In the event of Russia being forced into an all out nuclear exchange with America, Russia would hit every Chinese city. Any country that did not have major cities and industrial centers hit would be a post WW3 superpower. Russia has a vast number of medium range nukes for use on China, and there would not be much point in planning for a post war Russia if an intact China was going to walk in and occupy everything in the aftermath, would there?
Unless Russia used some kind of Cobalt salted device such as their Poseidon super torpedo can carry, I suppose goats could soon thrive there.
I don’t know about goats, but naturally radiation-resistant rodents and insects would have been grateful to neocons, if they knew who to thank for gifting them the whole Earth as a kingdom.
Most so called experts in the West believe nuclear war is winnable with minimal casualties of a few tens of millions of dead. These ignorant "experts" include the US military leadership, most nuclear weapon scientists in government laboratories and various western web sites such as "Peak Prosperity". Unfortunately, these groups only consider the effects of heat, blast and radiation in their analysis. The reality is that the vast majority of deaths would be due to the Nuclear Winter aftermath that would last for a decade or more with sub-freezing temperature over most, if not all, of the globe. Perhaps only 2-5% of the world population would survive.
Your wet dream of Russia firing nuclear warheads on China just wouldn't happen as they know the consequences of nuclear war and would both target the Western countries to ensure they would remain smoldering ruins for a long time. Both China have extensive underground shelters for their political leadership and highly skilled technologists and would be best suited to eventually rebuild their civilizations in the long recovery. The US survivors would choose something out of the movie "on the Beach".
The battle for Iblib is fast approaching and the 70,000 or so terrorists will be destroyed if they do not surrender to the SAA. The 18,000 Unghar and some 10,000 HTS will not be allowed to surrender and will be wiped out. The same goes for a few dozen other terrorist groups that are allied with HTS. Hopefully, Russia will be successful in convincing Turkey to withdraw their troops and support the SAA. Unfortunately, Turkey follows the Muslim Brotherhood and will probably do everything it can to protect its Turcic brothers in Iblib.
I would hope Turkey would back down but am not sure that the Turkish leadership are rational actors as they are under economic sanctions by the US. Thus far Turkey has deployed about 16 warships offshore of Syria and may be trying to get Russia to stand down.
http://thesaker.is/september-4-2018-trump-warns-syria-against-combating-terrorists-in-idlib/
The upcoming battle could spin out of control if Russian troops are killed by either US, French, UK or Turkish forces, as Putin has declared that the ships or planes that launched the attack would be destroyed. Once Trump realizes that Russia has superior conventional forces in theatre the US and its allies may go nuclear which goes against game theory. Unfortunately, the US has long ago quit being a rational actor, with perhaps a couple of generals that know the score, which would be pushed aside.
Israel as global problem, solved.
Reportedly the hugest world deposits of cobalt remains in Nothern Korea
So if someone can make the end of the world reality - it would be the "rocket man" Kim
2)The US strategy is to make Russia bleed internally with aggressive and violent Military occupations...directly as in Syria......and by proxy in the Ukraine.....Could this not lead to a coup in Russia? Noam Chomsky makes a compelling case that the US actually won the Vietnam War....Vietnam had it’s military victory....but the war turned Vietnam into a dependent basket case....44 years of being a dependent basket case.
Noam Chomsky could be many things, military historian and scholar of a warfare he surely is not. I believe Carl Von Clausewitz makes much more compelling case about the war than Chomsky ever did or will.
The US “strategy” on Russia is written by dated “products” of the US “humanities” field, by amateurs and by ignoramuses–that is why US “strategy” on Russia is easily identifiable as one huge tantrum and is exhibit A of how not TO conduct military and foreign policies. In fact, I expect at some point of time many a Ph.D theses written on that–a fascinating topic of a country ran by people with maturity level of teenagers. As per coup–wanna see one? Open any US MSM newspaper or watch any MSM news.
Watch it to the end and you will hear some great analysis on why Iran is a target of US policy.
Long ago Chomsky identified the Camp David Accords of 1978 as freeing Israel from the deterrent that Egypt represented, and thus enabling Israel to strike at Lebanon. As with most good ideas it's so obvious--after one has been told. He said when young he used to go to the library and read their massive collection of political leaflets from various exotic groups (some apparently Anti Semitic) and he said although there was much craziness, he picked up some insights with a lot of reading.
Andrie…
Your last paragraph….and I thought:Kenneth Adleman…Jean Kirkpatrick…..Condelezza Rice(and this one is too stupid….to know she is stupid…) Susan Rice( very inflated opinion of herself and a dunce )……now this is a real confederacy of dunces……
Sometimes I wish Putin to act more decisively, like after the murder of Zakharchenko in Donetsk by cowardly terrorist jackals. But I also feel that he must know more than I do. His strategy seems to be “when you see your enemy committing suicide, do not interfere”. So far it is working. If anything, Russia, without spending too much, prompts the US to spend itself into financial insolvency. So, if in Cold War 2.0 Putin is using the strategy the US used in Cold War 1.0, he is outsmarting his adversaries admirably.
Putin will go down as one of the great men of the 21st century……if anyone is still keeping tally then.
A very interesting response.
I fear you’re underestimating the power of messianic delusions. The country with leaders speaking of the End of History, the Moral Arc of History, etc., is not a country with a generalized ability to accept equal status among competing powers.
They will burn the world if they can’t have it.
Additionally, I interact (drink) with policy types in DC and elsewhere and to them the suggestion that USG would not be able to ruin Russia, or China, and not suffer a catastrophe at home, is laughable. They will actually laugh. While it may be the case that there are serious people who seriously understand the situation, the default assumption among Regime players is that USG is on top, and this will continue for ever.
If not for nuclear weapons, things would be much simpler, and once they eventually got a bloody military nose, there might be a popular uprising, probably leading to the wholesale massacre of all our ruling political, financial, and intellectual elites. This would definitely serve them right and also provide excellent business to Chinese guillotine-manufacturers. But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful, so I guess there's not all that much we can do except sit around and worry.
Bart Chilton, a former commissioner of the commodities futures trading commission...and now hosting some kind of mickey mouse finance show on RT...gave the ludicrous assessment that any change in the status of the dollar as the global reserve currency is nigh impossible...
Fortunately for viewers, George Galloway demolished that delirium by pointing out that the world is not going to put up with dollar hegemony much longer...and that 'economics will follow politics...'
It is astounding to me the delusion that reigns in DC...interestingly, the dollar argument was framed in terms of a 'replacement' for a global trade currency, potentially the Chinese yuan...which misses entirely the point that the problem with any single country having a global reserve currency bestows upon that country a king-like position and a free money, free ride at the expense of everyone else...why would the surging economies of the BRICS and others throw off the yoke of finance servitude simply to replace it with one flying a different flag...?
This clown seems completely unaware of the collective drive to work out a trading system that is fundamentally neutral...which is in fact simply a technical solution that is very possible in today's networked world...it is only a matter of time, in my opinion, that the heft of the developing economies, plus their political tilt away from the US axis will make the dollar toast...perhaps much sooner than anyone can imagine...
Much reasoned and passionate debate this: should Russia do or not do? Not possessing military background at the level of many luminaries here, all I can do is lay out an analogy built around game theory and poker.
You (Russia) are playing poker with a guy (Uncle Sam) known to hide cards up his sleeves. You do not call for a show of hands because you fear the loser and his servants will rather blow up the gaming room than lose. And the blowing up the room is not a certainty, only a probability not subject to quantification. So the initiative rests with the other guy – and he keeps doubling the stakes every move. Now what to do you do? Every time the stakes are doubled the probability of the loser blowing up the gaming room increases should he be called out. Should you have called for a show of hands when the stakes were lower? Or should you let the game go on and on, thereby avoiding a big blow up? The other probem is that not only is the other guy crooked, he is also slightly crazy and blind. Has he really seen his own hand of cards correctly? You don’t know for sure. It does look like safety might lie in letting the game go on at the other guy’s initiative. What if it drags on endlessly? Who has the bigger pile of chips? Who will go bust first? What if piles of chips are ignored as a constraint on both sides? Well, then how will the game end? All games must have an end point.
I have no answers.
Imagine you are in prison, and are sitting quietly at your table in the dining hall. There is a thug, who is the Alpha Male in the prison. He is doing everything he can to intimidate you, to frighten you. He wants to assure himself that he has dominance over you.So he stands above you, he changes his tone to be menacing, he glares at you, and he pounds the table at which you're quietly eating. He even moves as if to beat you up. But here's the catch - he never actually follows up to do it, to carry our his threats. It's all a mind-fuck. He knows that if he actually assaults you, you can also hurt him very badly, even if you lose the fight and end up in the ICU, he'll also get a crushed rib cage, a broken femur, a dislocated shoulder and he'll lose an eye. He'll be going to the hospital too.He wants you to FEAR him, he wants to HUMILIATE you, but he won't actually initiate a fight because it'll cost him. Why won't he go ahead and hit first? Because you've made it clear that you're not afraid of a fight, and that if he crosses that line, it's on. Say he goes crazy, no fault of yours. He attacks. THEN, ITS ON. Simple as that. You're psychologically ready.It requires nerves of steel to be calm if you're the guy minding your own business. But if you do manage to relax and sit there continuing to eat and not mind him - that's going to massively frustrate the prison Thug.Should you modify your behavior to buy peace and quiet? Well, it might get the Thug off your back, or it might encourage him to try further mind-fucking you. Since he's a Thug, any concession to him will not be treated as diplomacy, it'll be seen as weakness to be exploited. "A Thug's a Thug", that's the way they are. You may as well just go about your business.There you sit, not looking for a fight, but knowing within yourself that you are 100% READY for one. And the Thug knows it.
There you have it, that's Russia's strategy. It's the only sane strategy. Could the whole situation blow up? Sure, but that would in no way be preventable by Russia. If we truly, desperately want a war, we will manufacture an excuse regardless of Russian behavior.
It's not in any way on Russia - it's on us.
Having grown up in Donbass, I would like to share your hope.
However, there are several reasons for Russia’s reluctance to let Donbass join. One is purely economic: Donbass is a lot more populous than Crimea, so bringing the living standards there from Ukrainian to Russian level would cost lots of money. Russia is hardly in a position to take on an additional huge burden right now.
The other is geopolitical: I strongly suspect that Putin wants to use Donbass as a lever to push Ukraine to a sensible position of neutrality internationally and federation internally. If so, good luck to him: that would make Ukraine viable.
If WWIII starts in earnest, having someone left intact would be the least of Russia’s (or anyone else’s) worries.
I don’t know about goats, but naturally radiation-resistant rodents and insects would have been grateful to neocons, if they knew who to thank for gifting them the whole Earth as a kingdom.
Where might I read more about current FSB activity in Donetsk? Either Russian or English.
{FSB operational group is in Donetsk now and is dealing with this murder.}
Isn’t it a little late?
Like the proverbial barn doors…….
Somebody – either the Ukrainians themselves or CIA or MI6 or….. all of the above have apparently totally penetrated LDNR leadership circles.
Motorola ,Givi, and now Zak were assassinated in their own lairs.
I recall that other LDNR experienced military leaders, less prominent/colorful than Moto & Givi, have also been assassinated outside of active military operations.
How is this possible?
How can FSB allow such deep penetration – without detection – of LDNR?
I would think these LDNR guys being ethnic Russians and LDNR really being historic Russian lands, Kremlin would have the place flooded with counterintelligence agents to flush out the traitors who are selling out their leaders to be assassinated.
Something is very, very strange.
If you want your soul to soar above the clouds, read what is the true jewel of Russian literature, works by Saltikov-Shchedrin.
In view of assassination of Zakharchenko.
It is now imperative that Russia to face the reality. Donbas and Luganks aka Novorosia is an independent entity, and so Russia should realize it. Russia should extend economic assistance and also to send peacekeeper for their protection from berserk UkoNacis.
( Maybe probably after job is finished in Syria.)
Yes, it’s definitely a tricky situation living in a large country run by criminals and madmen.
If not for nuclear weapons, things would be much simpler, and once they eventually got a bloody military nose, there might be a popular uprising, probably leading to the wholesale massacre of all our ruling political, financial, and intellectual elites. This would definitely serve them right and also provide excellent business to Chinese guillotine-manufacturers. But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful, so I guess there’s not all that much we can do except sit around and worry.
But we are listening the old fables from one side and crazy shouts from another.
Good future for cockroaches is almost guaranteed.
I would say even provoking USA collapse and start of USA-internal civil war is very dangerous on international scale, exactly because of those nukes.
Will they be used inside USA or just be sold out to any madmen abroad - the world would become much worse place.
So those nukes do not only prevent "military bloody nose" but they make all the world try to sooth USA and to keep them as little insane as yet possible.
Funny, I recall and American Sci-Fi novel about Mars or something, where a Russian woman got gradually insane and had to be carefully detached before she engaged a deadman's hand. Like a mirror.
Not at all.
‘[Krylov subspace] The concept is named after Russian applied mathematician and naval engineer Alexei Krylov, who published a paper about it in 1931′.
‘Ivan Andreyevich Krylov (Russian: Ива́н Андре́евич Крыло́в; February 13, 1769 – November 21, 1844) is Russia’s best-known fabulist and probably the most epigrammatic of all Russian authors’.
Obviously they are not the same person. That there might be a distant relation, it is possible.
What are results of game theory simulations in which two opponents can annihilate each other with nuclear weapon but one has an overwhelming advantage in conventional weapon, economy and soft power?
The weaker one who would have to initiate the nuclear attack will be slowly cooked like a frog and sliced like a salami eventually losing rationale for the resistance and the resolve for the first strike nuclear attack.
America is playing with fire but it is Russia that will have to make a decision to commit suicide. It will be Russia’s choice to end the world. Not America’s.
To stop America Russia must make its threat of using the nuclear weapon credible. So credible that there are no ifs or maybes or second thoughts in Pentagon. The most credible threat is to actually use the nuclear weapon but not against the US which would lead to MAD but against a third country. Which third country Russia could hit or should hit? Quick answer: Israel.
I gotta believe the Russians have gamed this out too, and know exactly the sort of provocation they'd react to, and their reaction. I would bet my last dollar that it will be as jaw droppingly unexpected as Crimea, and just as strategically devastating. The primary difference, I suppose, is that it's likely to be bloodier.
Moreover, if Israel and its population were truly destroyed, that would remove one of the biggest hateful, warmongering influences on the us government.
But what a terribly sad thing to contemplate.
Watch it to the end and you will hear some great analysis on why Iran is a target of US policy.
Long ago Chomsky identified the Camp David Accords of 1978 as freeing Israel from the deterrent that Egypt represented, and thus enabling Israel to strike at Lebanon. As with most good ideas it’s so obvious–after one has been told. He said when young he used to go to the library and read their massive collection of political leaflets from various exotic groups (some apparently Anti Semitic) and he said although there was much craziness, he picked up some insights with a lot of reading.
history will marvel …..
The US armies are good only at threatening countries and bombing defenseless civilians . The US is a war sick nation that has been at war 93 % of the time of its existence . ” History will marvel ” at how such a powerful country degenerated into being the disgusting bully of the planet .
‘For that reason Israel would not let America do anything that might start a nuclear war.’
It’s a comforting thought. However, I don’t credit our master with that much wisdom.
We need to surrender to somebody sensible. Put ourselves in Iceland’s hands.
I’m not familiar with the 2014 analyses where these expert thought the US and NATO could smash Russian forces. I can see where perhaps they are running an idealized version of war as a sterile chess game, and the game rules and correlation of “pieces” shows NATO winning, and that may even be true initially. However, didn’t any of them look at the bigger picture and consider the effect that the casualties, the economic disruptions, and the threat of nuclear war would have on the people of the Western nations? Are they so insulated from reality as to think Americans and Europeans would have the stomach for such a war? Incredible! This is Operation Barbarossa, Hitlerian levels of self-delusion. No one thought this through on a truly strategic level? No officer asked even the simplest question like, oh by the way, what do we calculate the world’s stock markets will bottom out at?
There is another sense of a “cat country”. Someone at National Review years ago described the US, the UK, and Germany as dog nations, straightforward and with a loud bark. France, in contrast, was a cat nation, slinking along, never taking orders, manipulative, always looking to get its own way.
I don’t think this was Jonah Goldberg, but he did do a piece saying Islam’s extreme preference for cats over dogs is an unbridgeable chasm between their “civilization” and the West.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2001/12/true-clash-civilizations-jonah-goldberg/
Seriously? Since the 1990s? Ask the Native Americans whose more than 400 treaties with their erstwhile conquerors and land robbers were worth no more than the toilet paper they were written on.
There are things we can learn from American Indians, but they were no saints.
Let me be blunt. Russia and China are trying to prevent America from causing irreparable harm to the people that live on the blue planet and the environment that is increasingly being destroyed by the ever expanding human population (see the book Donut Economics).
Most so called experts in the West believe nuclear war is winnable with minimal casualties of a few tens of millions of dead. These ignorant “experts” include the US military leadership, most nuclear weapon scientists in government laboratories and various western web sites such as “Peak Prosperity”. Unfortunately, these groups only consider the effects of heat, blast and radiation in their analysis. The reality is that the vast majority of deaths would be due to the Nuclear Winter aftermath that would last for a decade or more with sub-freezing temperature over most, if not all, of the globe. Perhaps only 2-5% of the world population would survive.
Your wet dream of Russia firing nuclear warheads on China just wouldn’t happen as they know the consequences of nuclear war and would both target the Western countries to ensure they would remain smoldering ruins for a long time. Both China have extensive underground shelters for their political leadership and highly skilled technologists and would be best suited to eventually rebuild their civilizations in the long recovery. The US survivors would choose something out of the movie “on the Beach”.
The battle for Iblib is fast approaching and the 70,000 or so terrorists will be destroyed if they do not surrender to the SAA. The 18,000 Unghar and some 10,000 HTS will not be allowed to surrender and will be wiped out. The same goes for a few dozen other terrorist groups that are allied with HTS. Hopefully, Russia will be successful in convincing Turkey to withdraw their troops and support the SAA. Unfortunately, Turkey follows the Muslim Brotherhood and will probably do everything it can to protect its Turcic brothers in Iblib.
I would hope Turkey would back down but am not sure that the Turkish leadership are rational actors as they are under economic sanctions by the US. Thus far Turkey has deployed about 16 warships offshore of Syria and may be trying to get Russia to stand down.
http://thesaker.is/september-4-2018-trump-warns-syria-against-combating-terrorists-in-idlib/
The upcoming battle could spin out of control if Russian troops are killed by either US, French, UK or Turkish forces, as Putin has declared that the ships or planes that launched the attack would be destroyed. Once Trump realizes that Russia has superior conventional forces in theatre the US and its allies may go nuclear which goes against game theory. Unfortunately, the US has long ago quit being a rational actor, with perhaps a couple of generals that know the score, which would be pushed aside.
I have no doubt that his 'heart' is with the terrorist scum in Idlib...having personally nurtured them for eight years...and I believe he is just as loathe to give up the ghost on Syria regime change...the sultan has up to now got his cake while also eating it...playing one side off the other...
But there is now a complication...the US is waging financial warfare on his country...China is backstopping and is the only thing between Erdog and the tender mercies of the IMF...which would quickly seal his fate and his 'legacy'...
As you pointed out, the Chinese Uighur terrorists in Idlib number in the thousands and China's position on this is unbending...they must and will be liquidated...
Now could there be a possibility of a secret deal between the US and Turkey...which would see the US giving up the Kurds, in exchange for Turkey's help in stopping the liberation of Idlib...?
This is a scenario that cannot be written off...US giving up the Kurds east of the Euphrates [and on Turkey's border] would be the minimum price that would satisfy Erdog...plus of course a normalization of relations and stopping the assault on the Turkish economy...
But what does the US get out of all this...?...clearly the military wants to stay in Syrian Rojava...and a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush...especially considering that the bush is Idlib...where the double-dealing Sultan would still be in charge...assuming all of this actually succeeds...
And speaking of that...what would be the chance of this extreme gambit on the part of Erdog actually succeeding...?
Objectively none...those few Turkish forces inside Idlib as part of the de-escalation agreement would have no chance against the formidable and battle hardened SAA divisions that are now in position to strike...their only option is to bug out without much fanfare once the shooting starts...
As for the Turkish 'navy' getting the Russians to stand down...well this is Saker's 'analysis'...how exactly are they going to influence the decisions of Gen Gerasimov in theater...by saying pretty please and offering up a plate of baclava...?
I don't buy it...Erdog is simply making noises that happen to be in sync with the Western meme about 'civilian' and 'humanitarian' catastrophes...but he's holding no cards at this point...the Idlib stable WILL be cleaned out...and the worst that can happen is the Turks can make it more ugly than necessary in terms of bloodshed...basically a repeat of the Aleppo liberation nearly two years ago now...
But all the fake media lamentations about little Banana girls tweeting out their sorrows will not stop the Idlib liberation just as it didn't stop the Aleppo liberation...
And Erdog's obstructionism will be duly addressed post liberation by a quite pissed off China and Russia...this includes Chinese loans and money...Russian gas and nuclear deals...BRI rail and port links...S400 and much much more...Erdog will be left high and dry...with the US eager to carve up the Turkey carcass since the long range plan is to build a US puppet Kurdistan anyway...most of it on Turkish soil...[as always, a US friend has outlived his usefulness and is soon to be turned into sliced lunchmeat...]
I'm sure Erdog is not THAT stupid to not see that particular writing on the wall...
Which Pax Americana ?
As after Wilson’s ‘war to end all wars’, after FDR there were endless wars.
This is, in my opinion, why Deep State attacks Trump, it seems to me, I admit, hope is the father of the thought, that Trump understands what some historian wrote “war is the way politicians destroy apparently superfluous wealth’.
Anyone who knows something about history, and this already begins some 2000 years ago, has seen how a few decades od peace bring wealth, imposing buildings, advance in art, literature, whatever.
Alas, mankind has other ideas.
A historian once calculated that on average in Europe on thirteen years of war there were three years of peace.
Nuclear weapons are horrible, but it may be that they prevent a mayor war.
Nevertheless, a mayor war is not impossible, idiots at the Pentagon talk about strategic hydrogen bombs.
Those that know something about the Veda’s, and the flying things called vimana’s there, the later writers possibly having had not the slightest idea how they functioned, may wonder with me if long before us also a highly developed society disappeared.
Sometimes I wish Putin to act more decisively, like after the murder of Zakharchenko in Donetsk by cowardly terrorist jackals. But I also feel that he must know more than I do. His strategy seems to be “when you see your enemy committing suicide, do not interfere”. So far it is working. If anything, Russia, without spending too much, prompts the US to spend itself into financial insolvency. So, if in Cold War 2.0 Putin is using the strategy the US used in Cold War 1.0, he is outsmarting his adversaries admirably.
Putin’s strategy to me seems to be ‘never, never, be provoked into something the enemy wants desperately’.
He may have learned from Hitler, his attack on Poland was the end of Germany
The only thing he can trip on is internal policies: not so much pension “reform” as continuing integration into the dollar-based section of world economy. That’s what the Empire is targeting, as it rightly considers this integration Russia’s “Achilles heel”. Russia is trying to disengage from the dollar, but maybe not actively enough. Then again, I am sure Putin knows a lot that I don’t.
If not for nuclear weapons, things would be much simpler, and once they eventually got a bloody military nose, there might be a popular uprising, probably leading to the wholesale massacre of all our ruling political, financial, and intellectual elites. This would definitely serve them right and also provide excellent business to Chinese guillotine-manufacturers. But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful, so I guess there's not all that much we can do except sit around and worry.
Exactly. And waiting while cat is eating the chicken won’t be enough. Here is a last time when something could be done both in US (by society) and in Russsia (by military and strong political actions).
But we are listening the old fables from one side and crazy shouts from another.
Good future for cockroaches is almost guaranteed.
I have often differed with some aspects of the Paul Craig Roberts essays.
I ALWAYS differ with his ‘No Comments’ Policy.
So, I now seldom read his essays.
The battle is between some of the 12 families (The powers that be behind the puppets) and the Vatican. Motu Proprio in 2013 by the Pope declared that no one was above the law, including himself. The Oligarchs carried on as before and the Vatican installed Trump, a Knight of Malta, to sort them out. The British (aka The Rothschilds) are behind the operation to take down Trump via the MI6 guy Steel’s fake Russian collusion document. The first thing Trump did after inauguration was to go to the Vatican. He then went to the Queen in London with instructions from the Pope which she ignored. Trump is doing what he was told i.e. trying to stop the wars, round up elite paedophiles, and stop the Wall Street/City of London fraud. The 45000 sealed indictments will be opened and actioned soon. Note that Trump has declared September as a month of National preparedness for Americans and has declared that military tribunals will be used domestically for the first time. This is how the Rothschild/Rockefeller cabal of crime will be taken down. The Vatican sent a rep to the Bilderberg meeting at told the 12 families agents to cease and desist. This is the real battle raging behind the scenes. Trump is helping dissolve the Banksters EU by threatening sanctions against those countries trading with Iran. The Brits are dragging their heels on Brexit in defiance of the British people and the Vatican.
The fun is about to start. I predict the end of the Dollar hegemony soon and a new Crypto currency to replace it. Let the battle begin….
Although I do agree fully with you on this part... One can always be surprised by the wisdom from the mouths of babes...or savants...or something like that...hmm...
The FUKZUS ‘war’ machine makes a big mistake in over-estimating its own strength and underestimating Russia’s resolve. Russia doesn’t need bluff and blister, it kicked Europe’s mightiest armies out twice [France, Germany] within a timespan of less than 200 years, and ended up at the gates of Paris and inside Berlin’s crumbling walls. I think Russia’s might has exponentially grown over the last 18 years, so even the crazies will only bark and never bite. If we would have access to what’s done via back-channels and behind closed doors we’d be privy to Russia’s military strategy, we’re not, so, the best we can do is piece puzzles together without a proper lid to go by.
Russia has my deepest respect for what is has achieved in Syria, for the blood it shed and the lives it lost [and that includes the sacrifices made during WWII].
One day people will look back and realize, H.E. Mr. Putin is one of the greatest statesmen of the 21st century.
Mankind’s lucky to have the right man around, in the right place and with the right mindset.
I concour .. completely !
In Your Analysis You forgot to mention an important Name
exemplifying the wise course of action in an uncertain World
The Name is that of Bismarck
When he HIT it was brutal ,short and victorious
but also he did not take the bait from Zionist Brittain
thrown at him numerous times , and may have succeeded in
preventing the BAD WAR above all Wars from an European Perspective : WW 1
Unfortunately the young Kaiser was of a more impulsive Nature
who took his honour seriously .. and dismissed his wise Chancellor
and therefore let himself be teased
into a 2 front War he never could win
As the Western world sinks down in SELF – IMMOLATION
Russia only needs to play for TIME
without loosing Ground and Initiative in order to WIN
Besides of this : may I congratulate You to Your Web-site :
It is EXCELLENT .. provides USEFULL Knowledge for Intelligent People
You will be added to my File on HONOURABLE People of Jewish Decent
.. a small but very BRAVE Sub group within
that otherwise Fanatic , Megalomaniac and Mischiveous Assembly
If there may be spelling mistakes I apologize .. I am danish
Yours Sincerly …
I’ve run into that myself more than once. The stunning display of hubris based on an unmistakeable strategic myopia makes one realize that the scale of the comeuppance coming their way will simply stun them into drooling, pants-wetting imbecility. The few that will still be able to muster a coherent sentence will be blaming anyone and everyone on the opposite side of the faux divide between Democrats and Republicans, and so dissipate such coherence and energy they may have for regrouping.
You are ignoring the massive corruption, graft and cost over runs in the US government, especially in the defense budget.
I have a feeling that Andrei is addicted to his rosy glasses. The U.S. is declining, true, but it still packs a humunguous punch, and I for one, am not convinced in the reality Putin’s wonder weapons – at least not in their current effectiveness. Fact is Russia is overextended in Syria, and passive on Ukraine. The Americans understand the military reality and Russian strategy. They are not fooled and they will continue to destabilize Russia and keep her stagnating or on a minimal annual GDP growth. China needs the U.S. market and will try to milk it as long as it can – so a working military alliance is not going to happen any time soon. Also anyone who doubts that the U.S. will blow up the world rather than relinquish its dominance does not know the Americans. As Henry Miller wrote in Paris in 1939, i.e. six years before Hiroshima and Nagasaki, “I see America spreading disaster. I see America as a black curse upon the world. I see a long night setting in and the mushroom which has poisoned the world withering at the roots.”
Most so called experts in the West believe nuclear war is winnable with minimal casualties of a few tens of millions of dead. These ignorant "experts" include the US military leadership, most nuclear weapon scientists in government laboratories and various western web sites such as "Peak Prosperity". Unfortunately, these groups only consider the effects of heat, blast and radiation in their analysis. The reality is that the vast majority of deaths would be due to the Nuclear Winter aftermath that would last for a decade or more with sub-freezing temperature over most, if not all, of the globe. Perhaps only 2-5% of the world population would survive.
Your wet dream of Russia firing nuclear warheads on China just wouldn't happen as they know the consequences of nuclear war and would both target the Western countries to ensure they would remain smoldering ruins for a long time. Both China have extensive underground shelters for their political leadership and highly skilled technologists and would be best suited to eventually rebuild their civilizations in the long recovery. The US survivors would choose something out of the movie "on the Beach".
The battle for Iblib is fast approaching and the 70,000 or so terrorists will be destroyed if they do not surrender to the SAA. The 18,000 Unghar and some 10,000 HTS will not be allowed to surrender and will be wiped out. The same goes for a few dozen other terrorist groups that are allied with HTS. Hopefully, Russia will be successful in convincing Turkey to withdraw their troops and support the SAA. Unfortunately, Turkey follows the Muslim Brotherhood and will probably do everything it can to protect its Turcic brothers in Iblib.
I would hope Turkey would back down but am not sure that the Turkish leadership are rational actors as they are under economic sanctions by the US. Thus far Turkey has deployed about 16 warships offshore of Syria and may be trying to get Russia to stand down.
http://thesaker.is/september-4-2018-trump-warns-syria-against-combating-terrorists-in-idlib/
The upcoming battle could spin out of control if Russian troops are killed by either US, French, UK or Turkish forces, as Putin has declared that the ships or planes that launched the attack would be destroyed. Once Trump realizes that Russia has superior conventional forces in theatre the US and its allies may go nuclear which goes against game theory. Unfortunately, the US has long ago quit being a rational actor, with perhaps a couple of generals that know the score, which would be pushed aside.
The Russians only moved into Syria after the US under Obama decided against the massive airstike on Assads regieme (one that would have probably toppled it Dempsey did openly say don’t but he and the Joint Chiefs were quite obviosly against . So that is twice they saved Assad, (Dunford’s answers in the above video(that McCain became apoplectic at) show that the Joint Chief are not getting any less recalcitrant when is comes to overthrowing Assad, and they are flat out insubordinate when it comes to doing so now that Russian forces are the main part of Assad’s air power and defences.
In the event of Russia having to order a full nuclear strike, which would be after they had already had the first US missiles land and knew there were were hundreds of others on the way, Russia would launch almost all its Strategic nukes at America which would be hit the hardest but the parts of Russia’s nuclear arsenal that are medium range and cannot get to America would be used to hit every Chinese city. And not just China, the major cities of every great power in the world irrespective of whether they were party to the dispute, or being completely neutral. would also be hit. Israel’s possession of nuclear weapons would seal its fate.
When push came to shove who would actually force the Armed Forces to start WW3 with Russia in which they would be the first people to die? The FBI and CIA Special Operations division?
The Joint Cheifs would call out the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, and the Marine base at Quantico, Virginia, who would have the puny forces the deep state could muster for breakfast. It could be said that it was a against a foreign plot.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/avoiding-nuclear-war-is-our-first-priority/5622089
As Andrei Martyanov has pointed out “Russian forces do have standing order to sink and shoot down anything which is launched AT Russian assets”. This is why France, UK and the US (FUKUS) conducted an attack only on Syrian targets that did not result in any casualties and only hit one of the half dozen targets, perhaps to allow the West to save face.
Russia is a rational actor and would not start a nuclear war, however, the level hubris among US politicians and the military concerning the Russian threat may lead to a nuclear war. Unfortunately, Tactical Nuclear Weapons (TNW) have the potential to be the “indispensable bridge from peace to nuclear war”.
http://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/pdffiles/pub1103.pdf
These TNW can be launched by battlefield commanders without prior orders from civilian commanders and might even be launched by French, UK or Italian commanders (who control US B61B warheads) without US knowledge leading to a Nuclear “black Swan event”.
Furthermore, Dunford and Mattis may be aware of the full consequences of a full-scale nuclear war but they can be easily fired by Trump and replaced by most other US military leaders that have falsely concluded that a nuclear war can be won following a first strike.
https://fas.org/2017/01/turning-a-blind-eye-towards-armageddon-u-s-leaders-reject-nuclear-winter-studies/
This viewpoint has a long history within the US military command.
http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/nukevault/ebb580-JCS-chairmans-diary-from-1971-reveals-high-level-deliberations/
The primary concern from a full-scale nuclear exchange is the Nuclear Winter aftermath where over 95% of the human population would die. Greg Mello the executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group has even stated that “To a first approximation, in a nuclear war between the US and Russia, everybody in the world would die. Some people in the southern hemisphere might survive, but probably not even them.”
http://www.globalresearch.ca/nuclear-experts-speak-on-the-dangers-of-war-in-a-nuclear-war-between-the-us-and-russia-everybody-in-the-world-woulddie/
5585494
And the real kicker is that those countries can do nothing to prevent either the Americans or Russians from going to war in the first place. Nope, they just sit there, and die. Oh sure, those who can will add their arsenals and "kill" an already dead Russia, but at that point, it makes no difference.
The list of targets to be annihilated is long. Anybody who has committed the "sin" of having any sort of viable economy and capacity for independence, anybody with "power" or just the potential for it, hell even anybody with a nice standard of living, would be slated for annihilation.
Here's the probable list:
The United States (main enemy), Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina - (can't allow any of these to inherit the Americas). South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya - (sub-Saharan African countries with large populations and long-term potential). Germany, France, Britain and Italy, plus Poland, Hungary, Sweden and Finland - (European countries with technology/industry, historical grievances and many with bad history with Russia). Egypt (stands to dominate North Africa), Israel (most advanced nation in the Middle East, with nukes), Turkey (obvious target from the Russian perspective), Iran (threat to Russia's southern flank, obvious Middle East hegemon), Saudi Arabia (powerful, rich, might become dominant). India (too much potential to leave intact, imperial aspirations), China (far. far too powerful to leave standing, fought with the Soviet Union briefly), Pakistan (nukes, large population), Japan (clear threat to Russia's eastern flank, plus historical grievances), South Korea (too rich and industrialized, gotta take them out), Taiwan (also rich and industrialized), Singapore (just to make sure), Vietnam (populous, and cohesive), Australia (rich, might become the only major Anglo-Saxon culture left - Russia can't have that), New Zealand (one of the Five Eyes, complicit in Russia's demise, so they die).
Did I leave anyone out?
Now that I think about it, this is probably America's target list as well, just with Russia at the top in place of the United States, obviously. Oh, the reasons may be different, but the reasoning would be the same - "if America is to die, there can be no human race or intact planet Earth afterwards."
Or maybe, just maybe, this whole idea of attacking people who have nothing to do with you or your enemy is, I dunno, utterly delusional.
Most so called experts in the West believe nuclear war is winnable with minimal casualties of a few tens of millions of dead. These ignorant "experts" include the US military leadership, most nuclear weapon scientists in government laboratories and various western web sites such as "Peak Prosperity". Unfortunately, these groups only consider the effects of heat, blast and radiation in their analysis. The reality is that the vast majority of deaths would be due to the Nuclear Winter aftermath that would last for a decade or more with sub-freezing temperature over most, if not all, of the globe. Perhaps only 2-5% of the world population would survive.
Your wet dream of Russia firing nuclear warheads on China just wouldn't happen as they know the consequences of nuclear war and would both target the Western countries to ensure they would remain smoldering ruins for a long time. Both China have extensive underground shelters for their political leadership and highly skilled technologists and would be best suited to eventually rebuild their civilizations in the long recovery. The US survivors would choose something out of the movie "on the Beach".
The battle for Iblib is fast approaching and the 70,000 or so terrorists will be destroyed if they do not surrender to the SAA. The 18,000 Unghar and some 10,000 HTS will not be allowed to surrender and will be wiped out. The same goes for a few dozen other terrorist groups that are allied with HTS. Hopefully, Russia will be successful in convincing Turkey to withdraw their troops and support the SAA. Unfortunately, Turkey follows the Muslim Brotherhood and will probably do everything it can to protect its Turcic brothers in Iblib.
I would hope Turkey would back down but am not sure that the Turkish leadership are rational actors as they are under economic sanctions by the US. Thus far Turkey has deployed about 16 warships offshore of Syria and may be trying to get Russia to stand down.
http://thesaker.is/september-4-2018-trump-warns-syria-against-combating-terrorists-in-idlib/
The upcoming battle could spin out of control if Russian troops are killed by either US, French, UK or Turkish forces, as Putin has declared that the ships or planes that launched the attack would be destroyed. Once Trump realizes that Russia has superior conventional forces in theatre the US and its allies may go nuclear which goes against game theory. Unfortunately, the US has long ago quit being a rational actor, with perhaps a couple of generals that know the score, which would be pushed aside.
You are thinking about atomic weapons, fission bombs with lots of radioactive debris. Modern thermonuclear weapons are fusion with a small fission component and have little radioactive fallout.
I know for a fact there are applied mathematicians gaming out nuclear strikes in labs outside Boston and Sandia and Los Alamos. Not only is there full confidence that the U.S. could quickly defeat Russia militarily with few consequences, but it’s being planned. But it is thought to be unnecessary. A massive conventional military strike should be sufficient and it is being planned out now, starting with a massive quick decapitation.
First move will be a quick decimation of Russian military assets in Syria and the Mediterranean. Israeli military officers are currently in the Pentagon working with U.S./NATO military planners on this and will assist the FUKUS in carrying out this operation. Other non-NATO militaries are also in on this planning (Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, et al.). MOASA. Mother Of All Shock & Awes. They also have close contact with high-ranking Russian military (Strategic Rocket Forces) who will see to it Russia stands down after the obliteration of its military assets in the Middle East. At the same time Israel and FUKUS will strike Tehran and obliterate all Iranian military assets.
Or so I heard.
The US did not attack when the Soviet Union back when the US had nukes and Stalin did not have nukes, it won't attack the Russian federation now.
I always have to wonder how fucking stupid one has to be to go and flatulate about something that they know absolutely nothing about...
The majority of current thermonuclear weapons are of the Tellar Ulam design, where the primary fission bomb sets of the secondary fusion reaction...and which reaction is then enhanced by being encased in a blanket of uranium or plutonium, which captures fusion neutrons and undergoes fission itself...in addition, all of this is further encased in the radiation casing which is also made of fissile material... which results in a THIRD FISSION STAGE...
Fission of the uranium blanket AND the radiation case is the main contribution to total yield and is what produces MASSIVE radioactive fallout...
Typically yield of a thermonuclear weapon is increased by 200 times and total radiation by 100 times, over a simple fission bomb of the same amount of material...
What a stupendous fucking moron...
I like this analogy actually:
USA is the Master. Putin’s Russia is his little fluffy pet.
USA is the Boss in this relationship. USA sets the rules. The Cat must obey.
Lately Putin’s Russia has been annoying her Master by eating his chicken, and now the Master is very angry at his Cat. But the Cat doesn’t care. Because it’s a stupid furry animal, and doesn’t understand that Master can throw it out of his house!
That’s the quality of Martyanov’s analysis right there. There is a myriad of ways that USA can create real problems for Russia in Syria, that doesn’t involve a direct attack on Russian troops. Martyanov doesn’t seem to grasp that. Destroying Assad’s airforce for example may be too late to alter the course of war at this point, but sanctioning every company that gets involved with Syria will delay reconstruction efforts and make it harder for Russia to profit from its Syrian adventure.
Let’s not forget that even state-controlled Russian companies refuse to work in Crimea out of fear of Western sanctions. This means that US-led world order remains mostly intact, even inside the Russian territory.
There is nothing to stop USA from training thousands of militants at its bases in Eastern Syria, sending them to attack Palmyra to keep the steady pressure on Assad regime. Russia in this scenario will have to continue to spend its blood and treasure to keep the rump state Syria from falling apart.
But ... The cat's behaviour is not enough to change something.
Like in ancient American cultures, a leader was expected to provide rain and other condition for the society to thrive. When he didn't, he was simply killed and replaced with another.
The US now acts as a spoiler instead of provider/organizer, and that's not a good modus operandi for a successful sustained leadership. The days of the US of A as the Boss are numbered.
Bleeding leads to anarchy which was the Israeli aim to have , so that it can divide Syria attack Lebanon and threaten Iran while scooping up Golan de jure.
Now the aims are in tatters . The war has not been won by the psychos and the Nazis
Russia has won in Georgia and Crimea already while decreasing its military expenses .
USA meanwhile is hurting from within Its establishment is fractured . It is hurting its allies ( Canada, Germany UK ) not hurting its enemies at all. Russia ahs turned enemies into partners .
Suicide by vet 20 per day . Returnees hate military leaderships. US citizen displaces the fears and anger on something that has no value and relevance but gives them succor and sense of activity.
Any patriot will look into and change the direction .
But changing the direction will mean the resumption of sovereignty . USA is bleeding itself to death in open daylight for everybody to see the leech working its way up the veins. That leech- dare none speak its name .
USA is the Master. Putin's Russia is his little fluffy pet.
USA is the Boss in this relationship. USA sets the rules. The Cat must obey.
Lately Putin's Russia has been annoying her Master by eating his chicken, and now the Master is very angry at his Cat. But the Cat doesn't care. Because it's a stupid furry animal, and doesn't understand that Master can throw it out of his house!
That's the quality of Martyanov's analysis right there. There is a myriad of ways that USA can create real problems for Russia in Syria, that doesn't involve a direct attack on Russian troops. Martyanov doesn't seem to grasp that. Destroying Assad's airforce for example may be too late to alter the course of war at this point, but sanctioning every company that gets involved with Syria will delay reconstruction efforts and make it harder for Russia to profit from its Syrian adventure.
Let's not forget that even state-controlled Russian companies refuse to work in Crimea out of fear of Western sanctions. This means that US-led world order remains mostly intact, even inside the Russian territory.
There is nothing to stop USA from training thousands of militants at its bases in Eastern Syria, sending them to attack Palmyra to keep the steady pressure on Assad regime. Russia in this scenario will have to continue to spend its blood and treasure to keep the rump state Syria from falling apart.
I consider your interpretation of Martyanov’s analogy be correct.
That is also is true. But the conclusion IMHO is wrong.
The active military actions in Syria, supplying modern weapons to Assad, active and desisive counteraction to liberals inside country could have changed situation inside Russia and in the world.
But … The cat’s behaviour is not enough to change something.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/a20898184/russian-sub-four-nuclear-missiles-20-seconds/
The US did not attack when the Soviet Union back when the US had nukes and Stalin did not have nukes, it won’t attack the Russian federation now.
unless he’s employing a rhetorical device, guy needs to meditate and get all that h8 out of his system.
The hubris and rage at Russia is for American consumption. The MIC will soldier on producing useless carriers and surface escorts for maximum profit. The carriers don’t even have to be mission-capable: http://www.g2mil.com/EMALS.htm (Thanks to Carlton Meyers). Trebling the waste and fraud, there are three more under construction, no one can stop this beast. They could have just kept producing the Nimitz Class, but oh no, those were only 4 billion vs. the Ford Class cost of 14 billion each. Billions and billions more on top of it to get these systems to work, even marginally. Eventually, I think they’ll have to scrap them all. Meanwhile, Nimitz steams on and on 50 years after her keel was laid. Ford was about money.
Last thing our military procurement and profit centers will ever do is put carriers in harm’s way. It would demonstrate their uselessness and then who would vote for them in the future? Maybe we need our asses kicked a little in a conventional sense to point up the fraud? But if they never put it to the test for a public humiliation of our defense industry, they can go on and on banking their trillions. Russia is the justification. The profit is the point. And even to them, nukes are unthinkable because that would affect THEM. Money. Follow the money. It’s the only thing that makes sense.
That is the real unseen part which is that the destruction of the country by over spending, it should be obvious. Wasn't that how they gained and declared victory over USSR? (Out spending, now out spending... yerself. how's that work?)
And now they continue and expand that spending to destroy the US too! Or not? Not very frugal.
Nobody see that?
Like the proverbial barn doors.......Somebody - either the Ukrainians themselves or CIA or MI6 or..... all of the above have apparently totally penetrated LDNR leadership circles. Motorola ,Givi, and now Zak were assassinated in their own lairs.
I recall that other LDNR experienced military leaders, less prominent/colorful than Moto & Givi, have also been assassinated outside of active military operations.How is this possible?
How can FSB allow such deep penetration - without detection - of LDNR?
I would think these LDNR guys being ethnic Russians and LDNR really being historic Russian lands, Kremlin would have the place flooded with counterintelligence agents to flush out the traitors who are selling out their leaders to be assassinated.Something is very, very strange.
Evidently confusion on LDNR persists–LDNR have their own security services with, possibly some former KGB at most, guys running them. Some of them did not even have a background in counter-intelligence. And then there is, of course, this funny factor of the operational environment being filled with… the same people, same language, same culture, same color and constantly shifting loyalties. Plus, assuredly, LDNR does not have (and rightly so) all operational-technical means FSB has at its disposal, it simply doesn’t. Here we are getting into the issues of an extremely sensitive technologies and (counter)-intelligence methods both FSB and G(R)U use when dealing on the agents’ (agenturnyi) level. People, again, forget how LDNR came into existence.
Existence of states (nations) is not measured in 2-3 years, it is measured in historic time frame and it takes sometimes decades to settle things. So, no–it is not too late.
All of them, without exception, while being admirable and heroic characters, lived as if no security measures apply to them in the front zone. Zak’s death is a horrendous failure of his security detail as well as him behaving as if living in a peaceful times.
I was under the wrong impression that Russia's intelligence services were far more involved in LDNR than they actually are, as you explained in your later post.
And yes, I agree: 2-3 years or 5 or 10 or....is nothing for a statelet/situation like LDNR to slowly, naturally gel and become historical reality. It's more enduring and permanent that way.
The massive defeats of US trained Ukrainians never happened, since the US hadn’t trained anyone in Ukraine before those massive defeats.
Putinist Russia is committing slow suicide as the Soviet Union did. Putin may think the fall of the Soviet empire was a geopolitical disaster, but he hasn’t learned anything from the fall of the Soviet Union.
I have no idea why idiots like Saker and Martyanov get published here. Neither is at all well informed and do little more than shill for Putin.
Don’t read “Colonel” Cassad and Mr. Girkin’s “analysis”. This “analysis” is good for the psychiatric study, not military-political one. While at it, I would like to hear (read) from you on this “overextended” matter–what is it, how does it manifest itself (operationally, strategically), how not to overextend oneself then. You know, this military mambo-jumbo.
Never underestimate the role of TP in the modern world.
The weaker one who would have to initiate the nuclear attack will be slowly cooked like a frog and sliced like a salami eventually losing rationale for the resistance and the resolve for the first strike nuclear attack.
America is playing with fire but it is Russia that will have to make a decision to commit suicide. It will be Russia's choice to end the world. Not America's.
To stop America Russia must make its threat of using the nuclear weapon credible. So credible that there are no ifs or maybes or second thoughts in Pentagon. The most credible threat is to actually use the nuclear weapon but not against the US which would lead to MAD but against a third country. Which third country Russia could hit or should hit? Quick answer: Israel.
How slow is slow? The frog still looks pretty lively after a decade of “boiling”. The cook, otoh, seems to be boiling (mad).
I gotta believe the Russians have gamed this out too, and know exactly the sort of provocation they’d react to, and their reaction. I would bet my last dollar that it will be as jaw droppingly unexpected as Crimea, and just as strategically devastating. The primary difference, I suppose, is that it’s likely to be bloodier.
I read them all. Most of Russian classic literature of 19th century is in the school curriculum, including Saltykov-Shchedrin.
Incidentally, PCR has now published a response of his own, and asked me to open up comments to that particular column:
http://www.unz.com/proberts/what-should-putin-do/
What other place can you see such a mix of ideas and genuine debate?
Most news sites try to cramp ideas down your throat. Thank you again for your site Ron.
Mr Ellsberger, this scenario could’ve been written by a fourteen year-old boy in throes of puberty, and on a steady diet of Tom Clancy fiction.
Sometimes I wish Putin to act more decisively, like after the murder of Zakharchenko in Donetsk by cowardly terrorist jackals. But I also feel that he must know more than I do. His strategy seems to be “when you see your enemy committing suicide, do not interfere”. So far it is working. If anything, Russia, without spending too much, prompts the US to spend itself into financial insolvency. So, if in Cold War 2.0 Putin is using the strategy the US used in Cold War 1.0, he is outsmarting his adversaries admirably.
“The fact that the Empire is now using the lowliest scum, like jihadi head choppers and “svidomie” Nazis,”
The “lowliest scum” are, in fact the American child slaughterers,
Indigenous caucasions (Russians) crossed the Bering Straights ice bridge during the last ice age to be the first humans to settle the North American continent.
Indigenous caucasions (Russians) crossed the Bering Straights ice bridge during the last ice age to be the first humans to settle the North American continent.
“I fear you’re underestimating the power of messianic delusions. The country with leaders speaking of the End of History, the Moral Arc of History, etc., is not a country with a generalized ability to accept equal status among competing powers.”
All very true, but this complex sits on a solid substrate of cowardice. These are people who routinely grovel to one another, depending on vicissitudes of petty office politics – despite the most vicious antagonism. When the time comes they will find it in themselves to submit to coercion to peace.
How do you know the CROWD that controls the United States doesn’t also control Russia? Endless exercise in futility!
“Isn’t it a little late” was specifically in reference to {FSB operational group is in Donetsk now and is dealing with this murder.}, meaning it’s a little late for FSB to be dealing with Zak’s murder _after_ the murder, instead of preventing it in the first place. Not the case that “it’s a little late” for LDNR proper.
I was under the wrong impression that Russia’s intelligence services were far more involved in LDNR than they actually are, as you explained in your later post.
And yes, I agree: 2-3 years or 5 or 10 or….is nothing for a statelet/situation like LDNR to slowly, naturally gel and become historical reality. It’s more enduring and permanent that way.
Thank God for Russia and Putin for defending Syria and Christians in the Mideast against ISIS aka AL CIADA a creation of the U.S./ISRAEL/BRITAIN and NATO and the Satanist Zionists who are in control of every facet of the U.S. government.
This Satanist Zionist cabal attacked America on 911 and got away with it and murdered some 3000 Americans and every thinking American knows that Israel and the Zionist controlled deep state did it.
May God save America from the satanic Zionists.
To all armchair generals-smartypants.
You should consider this:
https://russia-insider.com/en/empty-boasts-aside-west-has-no-real-defense-against-russias-doomsday-torpedo/ri24390
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Thirty of these released from Kamchatka to the western coast of US will end all life in US including flies. The prevailing winds will take care of it.
It has to be also understood–and I was preaching this gospel for years now: D.C. political power elites are simply ignorant on the nature and application of military power. Overwhelming majority of them are products of East (and some West) Coast elite humanities (law, political science etc.) schools and cannot grasp even basic facts of correlation of real military power and geopolitical outcomes. It is inevitable in the environment which thinks that by the loss of 400 000 American lives it really “defeated” Nazism. Current issue of these “elites” is so bad (in sense of ignorance and downright stupidity) that it is simply viable to view them as an American analogue of collective Yeltsin. Trump victory, however, despite him selling out most of people who got him on the top, still testifies to the fact that there are some influential segments in the US that do have a connection to the reality and understand the current (pitiful) state of the country.
Good point.
A metaphor. With whom would you rather be stranded in a small open boat in the open ocean, 1000 miles from land?
A John von Neumann, Paul Krugman type or a William Bligh, Earnest Shackleton type? A serious theoretician or a man who combines adequate intelligence with determination, stamina and courage?
I would say that when you’re back yard encompasses 12 times zones, the odds of fighting in your backyard are pretty large
The outrageous manipulation of information by those who govern has made it unlikely that anyone who yells charge will find many sane followers. No one believes anyone in the Zionist controlled nations.. Information deprivation and manipulation supported by 24/7 surveillance and draconian don’t speak laws have been used to corrupt the minds of those who occupy our free societies. (Just six private parties own 92% of the establishments that fake the news worldwide).
But now we move to the real issue. Why the hell are non Syrians involved in the turmoil in Syria and Yemen?
According to Presstv Israel has bombed Syria 200 times. greater than 70% of the people in Syria who are against the government or its leader Assad are not Syrian. 92% of the Syrian people elected and reelected Assad, Russia is seen as defending the rights of the Syrian people to their self determination. No informed person, who respects human rights, is going to fight against the leader or against a nation who supported its leader with 92% of their votes, in fact they are going to support such a leader. Only persons hoping to steal something of value would interfere with the human right to self determination. For outsiders the war in Syria is about oil. Take the oil from the Arabs has been the plan since 1896.. Syria, Yemen are just small steps toward that goal.
I 100% agree most Americans agree with you they have no quarrel with the people of Russia, Syria, Yemen, Libya, or Africa. But not one person from the USA will agree because they are after the Arab oil.
Another solid article from Mr Martyanov…
I have already commented on this website how my own opinion on a more ‘muscular’ Russian response in Syria has come around…and I get the feeling that our venerable PCR has too…at least to some extent…
The results are what counts as Clausewitz said…and nobody can ignore the results since April and that last fake missile strike…TWO massive terrorist strongholds have been completely wiped off the map…Ghouta and Deraa/Quneitra…the southern border has been secured…who could possibly argue with this kind of political and military success…
We have also seen some very good optics in terms of the civilians in both of those cases…many settlements reconciled with the government, very few civilians got caught in the crossfire…and people returned quickly to their homes which remained mostly intact and quickly resumed normal life…and anyone who was asked had no shortage of words in badmouthing the so-called ‘rebels’…
Here is a video of president Assad driving a Honda sedan, unaccompanied by security, through the streets of Eastern Ghouta just weeks after the liberation…
So what has all the grandstanding with the chemical bullshit, the firecracker missile salvos and all the mouthfoaming in the media and the UNSC accomplished for bigtime loser US…?
Nobody can now doubt the wisdom of Putin and his military men…they have drawn red lines and those have been respected to a fault…it is quite obvious that Mattis and Dunford are not interested in the least in having a whirl with Gerasimov and Shoigu…
But here is one statement in this article that I must object to…
I don’t agree…as a military man and author of a very insightful book on the subject of Russia-US military capability… Mr Martyanov must surely agree that the US does not at this point in time any longer hold the card of escalation superiority…
We are back to a conventional forces balance of power last seen at the height of the Cold War…remember the Cuban Missile Crisis…?…what was the one and only combat death during that episode…?…it was Major Rudolf Anderson, whose high altitude U2 spy plane was brought down after entering [presumably] Cuban airspace…
Considering that the two powers were in the middle of a game of nuclear chicken anyway…that action might have at least prompted a conventional response from the US…but that response never came…
It is the same today…it is actually ridiculous to think that a Russian missile taking out a US warship launching missiles at Russian forces in Syria, would lead immediately to a nuclear response…that’s not how escalation works…
Sure the US media would go into a frenzy that would make it impossible for the sober US military men not to respond..but the response would be carefully thought out…so as not to incur even more US losses of say warplanes, airfields or ships…in other words it would be carefully calibrated…
Now the question becomes…does Putin really want to go there…?…his game is chess not chicken…so probably not…
But I will say here that serious observers like PCR believe, rightly, that the US couldn’t win that game of chicken anyway…at some point they are going to have to back off…especially if it becomes clear that they are taking a heavier beating in any conventional skirmish that might break out, than their pride will bear…
I don’t want to put words in PCRs mouth, but I believe he sees that backing down the US puffed shirts in a game of chicken would be well worth it…
I do not believe that Putin shares that view in the least…and there are good reasons for that too…it would mean Russia stooping to the US level of piracy as policy and violence for no justifiable reason…Russia might come away with a PR ‘win’ but its image as a serious and law abiding center of gravity in the world order would come away bruised also…a price that may not be ‘worth it’…
I think many of us would like to see that…if for no other reason than we suspect the US would in fact be in a position of escalation inferiority with the Russian military at this point in time…and would inevitably have to back down…a huge defeat in terms of the hubris that drives the crazies anyway…
The weaker one who would have to initiate the nuclear attack will be slowly cooked like a frog and sliced like a salami eventually losing rationale for the resistance and the resolve for the first strike nuclear attack.
America is playing with fire but it is Russia that will have to make a decision to commit suicide. It will be Russia's choice to end the world. Not America's.
To stop America Russia must make its threat of using the nuclear weapon credible. So credible that there are no ifs or maybes or second thoughts in Pentagon. The most credible threat is to actually use the nuclear weapon but not against the US which would lead to MAD but against a third country. Which third country Russia could hit or should hit? Quick answer: Israel.
For better or worse, I’m guessing that Russia would gain good will around the world if it wiped out Israel.
Moreover, if Israel and its population were truly destroyed, that would remove one of the biggest hateful, warmongering influences on the us government.
But what a terribly sad thing to contemplate.
No, it would mean that Russia started World War III, and the human race would be in peril.
"Moreover, if Israel and its population were truly destroyed, that would remove one of the biggest hateful, warmongering influences on the us government."
That is a broad overgeneralization.
"But what a terribly sad thing to contemplate."
Actually. you relish that thought, which is sick.
Like the promises made by many of those poor benighted Indian tribes themselves. They treated each other brutally before we arrived and after we arrived.
There are things we can learn from American Indians, but they were no saints.
“they will continue to destabilize Russia and keep her stagnating or on a minimal annual GDP growth”
That’s it. The ZUSA knows that Putin won’t live forever and after he’s gone they will go into overdrive to divide and conquer Russia. Punishing sanctions for one side and bribes and inducements for the other. IOW business as usual. However, as others have pointed out, ZUSA is victim of hall of mirrors mentality due to its reliance on game theory. Humans, as Plato, Plutarch and Freud point out, are, as often as not, victims of their own irrational passions and can’t be relied upon to act rationally or even in their own self interest.
I like your Miller quote. Miller was a true European and–as you righteously point out–despaired at the ruination he foresaw. What he didn’t foresee was the tragedy of massive Islamic and African immigration. He can’t be blamed for that since it is so illogical and self-immolating that such a thing would never have even crossed the mind of a sane man of his times.
He may have learned from Hitler, his attack on Poland was the end of Germany
That’s also a legitimate interpretation. Putin keeps poker face. At the same time he is quietly doing what he thinks benefits Russia in the long term: fights head-choppers in Syria, supports Donbass republics fighting Nazis, builds up infrastructure in Russia (the bridge to Crimea is the only thing known to most Westerners, but there are lots of other equally grand projects), etc.
The only thing he can trip on is internal policies: not so much pension “reform” as continuing integration into the dollar-based section of world economy. That’s what the Empire is targeting, as it rightly considers this integration Russia’s “Achilles heel”. Russia is trying to disengage from the dollar, but maybe not actively enough. Then again, I am sure Putin knows a lot that I don’t.
I was under the wrong impression that Russia's intelligence services were far more involved in LDNR than they actually are, as you explained in your later post.
And yes, I agree: 2-3 years or 5 or 10 or....is nothing for a statelet/situation like LDNR to slowly, naturally gel and become historical reality. It's more enduring and permanent that way.
Military intelligence (reconnaissance) when dealing with targeting information, satellite intel and other sensors was engaged there from the get go. Not to mention that behind operations of LDNR one can see the hand of the General Staff. But in terms of humint (that is agenturnaya razvedka)–a completely different game.
LOL…Nor the role of Depends in the US military…
—Major General Qassim Soleimani, commander IRGC…
- What’s the most important thing in a tank?
- The most important thing in a tank is not to shit yourself.
One W88 (Mark 5) warhead on Tel Aviv, another on Jerusalem.
Israel as global problem, solved.
http://www.unz.com/proberts/what-should-putin-do/
Love it.
What other place can you see such a mix of ideas and genuine debate?
Most news sites try to cramp ideas down your throat. Thank you again for your site Ron.
“D.C. political power elites are simply ignorant on the nature and application of military power. Overwhelming majority of them are products of East (and some West) Coast elite humanities (law, political science etc.) schools and cannot grasp even basic facts of correlation of real military power and geopolitical outcomes.”
Good point.
A metaphor. With whom would you rather be stranded in a small open boat in the open ocean, 1000 miles from land?
A John von Neumann, Paul Krugman type or a William Bligh, Earnest Shackleton type? A serious theoretician or a man who combines adequate intelligence with determination, stamina and courage?
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2018/02/on-florida-atrocity-thought.html Paul Krugman is a serious theoretician? Any "theory" (economic, political, ideological etc.) which does not account for military power and military conflict as a defining factor in formation of reality is useless. In fact, this factor is the one which is precisely either missing or vulgarized in all those "elite" humanities programs which produce American political class. This class has NO grasp what continental warfare is precisely for the reasons of US never experiencing serious continental warfare, with possible (with huge caveats) warfare of the Civil War and even then, with primarily Confederacy being at the receiving end. To illustrate a colossal difference between Russian and US power elites--watch this (it is 2 days old) and is with English CC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmUC6M2sWNw
Russian civilian leadership, ALL of it, either takes some courses or studies fully in the Military Academy of the General Staff. They study everything from mobilization plans and their implementation to a full course of military control and strategy. Even principles of partisan warfare.
The issue is not this. Russian forces do have standing order to sink and shoot down anything which is launched AT Russian assets. The problem here is that there are many people who suggest to sink US ships in case of US attacking Syrian assets. The maximum Russia can do here is to actually shoot missiles, which in itself is a sticky proposition, and provide, say, S-300s to SAA. American launch at Russia’s targets is a major Casus Belli and all bets are off. With Syria’s assets situation changes drastically.
Reminds me of Russian joke:
- What’s the most important thing in a tank?
- The most important thing in a tank is not to shit yourself.
Great overview America vs Russia in the here and now.
However, I must disagree on one point: ” America is not treaty-worthy party, hasn’t been since early 1990s,”
Starting with the native tribes of America to the betrayal of their Russian allies at the end of the second world war, aside from Israel, when has America ever been a “treaty-worthy party”?
If not for nuclear weapons, things would be much simpler, and once they eventually got a bloody military nose, there might be a popular uprising, probably leading to the wholesale massacre of all our ruling political, financial, and intellectual elites. This would definitely serve them right and also provide excellent business to Chinese guillotine-manufacturers. But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful, so I guess there's not all that much we can do except sit around and worry.
Ron, have you ever considered the irony of how your fantasies of mass summary executions of America’s elites closely mirror the Bolsheviks’ massacre of Imperial Russia’s elites?
russia has somewhere in the neighborhood of $66 billion (usd) in sovereign debt; the u.s. has $22 trillion (usd) in on-book sovereign debt (no telling how much in off-book debt.) russia can defeat the u.s. without using its military by destroying the u.s. financial system.
were russia, and its confederates, to raise interest rates on the ruble, and likewise currencies, the u.s would be forced to respond in kind so as to sell the treasury notes/bonds it needs to survive, financially. the resultant rising interest rates would render u.s. sovereign debt unserviceable. the threat, or probability, of u.s. debt default would require massive tax hikes, which would cripple any thought of an economic renaissance, and would require massive cuts in domestic spending which would quite possibly result in serious civil strife, conflict, and possibly civil war.
furthermore, russia has the natural resources to be self sufficient, especially with respect to energy resources. the u.s., though temporarily flush with surfeit quantities of light oil, and condensate, does not possess the heavy oil its gulf coast refineries require, and, as such, must import over half its daily energy requirements from abroad. revamping said refineries to process light oil, and condensate would be monumentally cost prohibitive regardless of the fact that said modifications would be tied up in litigation for years by the environmentalists.
armies march on energy supplies; moreso, they march on money. a soldier will defend his homeland for free, but he requires money to vanquish foreign nations. with a multi-pronged attack (including financial warfare) the u.s. is in no position to engage itself in longterm, high dollar martial conflict with another superpower.
I think that US reaching half a trillion will be a breaking point
Good point.
A metaphor. With whom would you rather be stranded in a small open boat in the open ocean, 1000 miles from land?
A John von Neumann, Paul Krugman type or a William Bligh, Earnest Shackleton type? A serious theoretician or a man who combines adequate intelligence with determination, stamina and courage?
You may want to read this from my blog.
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2018/02/on-florida-atrocity-thought.html
Paul Krugman is a serious theoretician? Any “theory” (economic, political, ideological etc.) which does not account for military power and military conflict as a defining factor in formation of reality is useless. In fact, this factor is the one which is precisely either missing or vulgarized in all those “elite” humanities programs which produce American political class. This class has NO grasp what continental warfare is precisely for the reasons of US never experiencing serious continental warfare, with possible (with huge caveats) warfare of the Civil War and even then, with primarily Confederacy being at the receiving end. To illustrate a colossal difference between Russian and US power elites–watch this (it is 2 days old) and is with English CC.
Russian civilian leadership, ALL of it, either takes some courses or studies fully in the Military Academy of the General Staff. They study everything from mobilization plans and their implementation to a full course of military control and strategy. Even principles of partisan warfare.
Paul Craig Roberts has been waging war on the EU for as long as I’ve been visiting US internet sites and that goes back 14 years, long before the US hegemonists recruited Putin as a useful idiot to help them destroy the EU. It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that he would now take up cudgels on behalf of Putin. I would waste more time on Paul Craig Roberts than that.
The author’s own arguments are the classic pro-Putin line and reflect the increasingly defensive, even frantic, tone of Putin’s supporters. I also wouldn’t waste more time on them than that. With one small exception: Napoleon and Hitler both lost.
As the Saker have pointed out, Russia is much more efficient in its military spending. And because it does not have bases all over the world and navies in every ocean, it needs to spend far less. In fact, all it really needs is a sufficient nuclear deterrent.
Compare to the US which wants to be prepared to fight China, Russia, Iran, N.Korea, and terrorism all at the same time.
It is the US that is going to bankrupt itself. Running trade deficits, spending on endless wars, tax breaks to the rich, entitlements we don’t want to pay for, etc. It is our finances which will cause us to implode.
were russia, and its confederates, to raise interest rates on the ruble, and likewise currencies, the u.s would be forced to respond in kind so as to sell the treasury notes/bonds it needs to survive, financially. the resultant rising interest rates would render u.s. sovereign debt unserviceable. the threat, or probability, of u.s. debt default would require massive tax hikes, which would cripple any thought of an economic renaissance, and would require massive cuts in domestic spending which would quite possibly result in serious civil strife, conflict, and possibly civil war.
furthermore, russia has the natural resources to be self sufficient, especially with respect to energy resources. the u.s., though temporarily flush with surfeit quantities of light oil, and condensate, does not possess the heavy oil its gulf coast refineries require, and, as such, must import over half its daily energy requirements from abroad. revamping said refineries to process light oil, and condensate would be monumentally cost prohibitive regardless of the fact that said modifications would be tied up in litigation for years by the environmentalists.
armies march on energy supplies; moreso, they march on money. a soldier will defend his homeland for free, but he requires money to vanquish foreign nations. with a multi-pronged attack (including financial warfare) the u.s. is in no position to engage itself in longterm, high dollar martial conflict with another superpower.
At present US is paying 350 billion interest on its loan.
I think that US reaching half a trillion will be a breaking point
Most so called experts in the West believe nuclear war is winnable with minimal casualties of a few tens of millions of dead. These ignorant "experts" include the US military leadership, most nuclear weapon scientists in government laboratories and various western web sites such as "Peak Prosperity". Unfortunately, these groups only consider the effects of heat, blast and radiation in their analysis. The reality is that the vast majority of deaths would be due to the Nuclear Winter aftermath that would last for a decade or more with sub-freezing temperature over most, if not all, of the globe. Perhaps only 2-5% of the world population would survive.
Your wet dream of Russia firing nuclear warheads on China just wouldn't happen as they know the consequences of nuclear war and would both target the Western countries to ensure they would remain smoldering ruins for a long time. Both China have extensive underground shelters for their political leadership and highly skilled technologists and would be best suited to eventually rebuild their civilizations in the long recovery. The US survivors would choose something out of the movie "on the Beach".
The battle for Iblib is fast approaching and the 70,000 or so terrorists will be destroyed if they do not surrender to the SAA. The 18,000 Unghar and some 10,000 HTS will not be allowed to surrender and will be wiped out. The same goes for a few dozen other terrorist groups that are allied with HTS. Hopefully, Russia will be successful in convincing Turkey to withdraw their troops and support the SAA. Unfortunately, Turkey follows the Muslim Brotherhood and will probably do everything it can to protect its Turcic brothers in Iblib.
I would hope Turkey would back down but am not sure that the Turkish leadership are rational actors as they are under economic sanctions by the US. Thus far Turkey has deployed about 16 warships offshore of Syria and may be trying to get Russia to stand down.
http://thesaker.is/september-4-2018-trump-warns-syria-against-combating-terrorists-in-idlib/
The upcoming battle could spin out of control if Russian troops are killed by either US, French, UK or Turkish forces, as Putin has declared that the ships or planes that launched the attack would be destroyed. Once Trump realizes that Russia has superior conventional forces in theatre the US and its allies may go nuclear which goes against game theory. Unfortunately, the US has long ago quit being a rational actor, with perhaps a couple of generals that know the score, which would be pushed aside.
Good comment…I have been trying to figure out the Turkey wildcard here also…we recall that Erdog lustily cheered the April FUKUS missile strike on Damascus…
I have no doubt that his ‘heart’ is with the terrorist scum in Idlib…having personally nurtured them for eight years…and I believe he is just as loathe to give up the ghost on Syria regime change…the sultan has up to now got his cake while also eating it…playing one side off the other…
But there is now a complication…the US is waging financial warfare on his country…China is backstopping and is the only thing between Erdog and the tender mercies of the IMF…which would quickly seal his fate and his ‘legacy’…
As you pointed out, the Chinese Uighur terrorists in Idlib number in the thousands and China’s position on this is unbending…they must and will be liquidated…
Now could there be a possibility of a secret deal between the US and Turkey…which would see the US giving up the Kurds, in exchange for Turkey’s help in stopping the liberation of Idlib…?
This is a scenario that cannot be written off…US giving up the Kurds east of the Euphrates [and on Turkey's border] would be the minimum price that would satisfy Erdog…plus of course a normalization of relations and stopping the assault on the Turkish economy…
But what does the US get out of all this…?…clearly the military wants to stay in Syrian Rojava…and a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush…especially considering that the bush is Idlib…where the double-dealing Sultan would still be in charge…assuming all of this actually succeeds…
And speaking of that…what would be the chance of this extreme gambit on the part of Erdog actually succeeding…?
Objectively none…those few Turkish forces inside Idlib as part of the de-escalation agreement would have no chance against the formidable and battle hardened SAA divisions that are now in position to strike…their only option is to bug out without much fanfare once the shooting starts…
As for the Turkish ‘navy’ getting the Russians to stand down…well this is Saker’s ‘analysis’…how exactly are they going to influence the decisions of Gen Gerasimov in theater…by saying pretty please and offering up a plate of baclava…?
I don’t buy it…Erdog is simply making noises that happen to be in sync with the Western meme about ‘civilian’ and ‘humanitarian’ catastrophes…but he’s holding no cards at this point…the Idlib stable WILL be cleaned out…and the worst that can happen is the Turks can make it more ugly than necessary in terms of bloodshed…basically a repeat of the Aleppo liberation nearly two years ago now…
But all the fake media lamentations about little Banana girls tweeting out their sorrows will not stop the Idlib liberation just as it didn’t stop the Aleppo liberation…
And Erdog’s obstructionism will be duly addressed post liberation by a quite pissed off China and Russia…this includes Chinese loans and money…Russian gas and nuclear deals…BRI rail and port links…S400 and much much more…Erdog will be left high and dry…with the US eager to carve up the Turkey carcass since the long range plan is to build a US puppet Kurdistan anyway…most of it on Turkish soil…[as always, a US friend has outlived his usefulness and is soon to be turned into sliced lunchmeat...]
I’m sure Erdog is not THAT stupid to not see that particular writing on the wall…
I will thus limit my comment to the energy sector of Turkey for the benefit of other readers. Turkey MUST play nice with Russia and Iran as 57% of Turkey’s natural gas supply came from Russia and another 20% from Iran. The rest came from Azerbajan (10%), Algeria and Nigeria (10%, as LNG), Qatar (2% as LNG), and internal production (1%). Of this total Russia supplies about 30 BCM/year (2017 figures).
The planned Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) from Azerbaijan through Turkey will not be completed before 2018 and would only initially supply 6 BCM of natural gas to Turkey. The current Azerbaijan pipeline cannot supply additional gas, especially in winter as it relies on supplemental Russian gas during these months.
While Iraqi Kurdistan was building a natural gas pipeline to Turkey it will not be ready this year, even if the Kurdish PKK no longer attack Kurdish gas and oil pipelines in Turkey.
Turkey must also face the risk that Ukraine will resume the war with DPR/LPR that could potentially cut off gas supplies via the TransBalkan pipeline . Given that Turkey has in the past consumed up to 7 BCM of natural gas per month in Winter the potential loss of 14 BCM from this pipeline would cripple the economy in Winter and cause social unrest that can only be blamed on Turkey and Ukraine and by extension the US and EU states.
Turkey, in panic mode, has signed a contract with Qatar to supply natural gas, however due to a lack of terminal offloading/storage (total maximum annual capacity of 14 BCM) in Turkey, it would be impossible to put most of the gas into Turkey's gas network. This supply is also potentially threatened by a Saudi/UAE invasion of Qatar that has been forestalled by Turkish troops integrated into the Qatar defense forces. Qatar is also reliant on food imports from Iran due to the Gulf states sanctions. This also give me hope that Qatar will agree to stop massive weapons to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in Iblib further leading to a political settlement.
I ALWAYS differ with his 'No Comments' Policy.
So, I now seldom read his essays.
Keep up the good work.
The author’s own arguments are the classic pro-Putin line and reflect the increasingly defensive, even frantic, tone of Putin’s supporters. I also wouldn’t waste more time on them than that. With one small exception: Napoleon and Hitler both lost.
You got the bit about Napoleon and Hitler right.
Err … can you substantiate that? IIRC, ‘H-bombs’ use fission to ‘ignite’ the thermonuclear reaction, and in the process, the fission reaction goes much further, actually producing more fallout. Sooo, although the thermonuclear reaction produces a much bigger bang, and the radioactive debris is a smaller fraction of the yield, there is actually more fallout. Then, the Zs with their ‘Samson option’ are alleged to have many of their bombs already pre-positioned – which means at ground level.
Castle Bravo was detonated at ground level… Also
IMHO, US/Zs actually planning on using nukes indicates sheer and utter madness [where the hell are the adults?] And for what? Just for a few already filthy-rich fat-cats to ‘make’ yet more $s by ripping off a few more countries’ resources, generally lord it up and make even more *surviving* people unhappy and resentful? What ever happened to ‘maximum happiness for the maximum number of people?’ Why should US/Zs rogue regimes threaten the death of us all, and the planet as well? What’s in it for them? Fake-Hebrew heaven, 70 virgins? Haw. Maximum contempt.
BTW, true Hebrews don’t have heaven. Virgins (in fact, Houries, who are not necessarily virgins: they are supposed to become virgins every time after they are screwed) were promised to credulous Muslims, not suspicious cynical Hebrews.
The fun is about to start. I predict the end of the Dollar hegemony soon and a new Crypto currency to replace it. Let the battle begin....
Brilliant! How do you do it with only carrier pigeons?
If you care to check the details in my post I think you will find them to be true no matter how fanciful it all sounds buddy. The Vatican is in charge and whether you believe it or not does not make it any less true. Pope Boniface, in 1307 created a world Trust under Unam Sanctam and declared himself the Trustee over all the world's resources including us Human Resources. Every time you pay any Bill or charge, you are paying the debts of Rome. He created a Trust Estate and we are the debtors when we should be the creditors as we the people were promised dominion over all things on earth by the Divine Creator. He holds them in Trust for us and if you don't claim them back, he will presume himself to be the beneficiary. In know this because I have done it. I don't pay any bills or taxes as I reclaimed my Estate from the Vatican. That's it buddy, go and check it out and try to prove me wrong.
Putinist Russia is committing slow suicide as the Soviet Union did. Putin may think the fall of the Soviet empire was a geopolitical disaster, but he hasn't learned anything from the fall of the Soviet Union.
I have no idea why idiots like Saker and Martyanov get published here. Neither is at all well informed and do little more than shill for Putin.
Why are you worked up when things are going so well?
> After Japanese losses at the Battle of Midway or loss of Saipan, historians know that Japan had lost WW2,
It is all retro-knowledge.
After Hitler crashed all the Europe and then – though slower than before but still – reached up to the siege of Moscow – one can fairly say “Stalin had lost, just he did not know it”.
And indeed, would there be the proverbial spine breaking straw in Hitler’s bag not Stalin’s bag – there would be no Stalingrad and Kursk, and the very same historians who voice their surprise “how Hitler could not realize it?!!” would had been – with the same sincerity – exclaiming “how Stalin could not realize it?!!”.
I have no doubt that his 'heart' is with the terrorist scum in Idlib...having personally nurtured them for eight years...and I believe he is just as loathe to give up the ghost on Syria regime change...the sultan has up to now got his cake while also eating it...playing one side off the other...
But there is now a complication...the US is waging financial warfare on his country...China is backstopping and is the only thing between Erdog and the tender mercies of the IMF...which would quickly seal his fate and his 'legacy'...
As you pointed out, the Chinese Uighur terrorists in Idlib number in the thousands and China's position on this is unbending...they must and will be liquidated...
Now could there be a possibility of a secret deal between the US and Turkey...which would see the US giving up the Kurds, in exchange for Turkey's help in stopping the liberation of Idlib...?
This is a scenario that cannot be written off...US giving up the Kurds east of the Euphrates [and on Turkey's border] would be the minimum price that would satisfy Erdog...plus of course a normalization of relations and stopping the assault on the Turkish economy...
But what does the US get out of all this...?...clearly the military wants to stay in Syrian Rojava...and a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush...especially considering that the bush is Idlib...where the double-dealing Sultan would still be in charge...assuming all of this actually succeeds...
And speaking of that...what would be the chance of this extreme gambit on the part of Erdog actually succeeding...?
Objectively none...those few Turkish forces inside Idlib as part of the de-escalation agreement would have no chance against the formidable and battle hardened SAA divisions that are now in position to strike...their only option is to bug out without much fanfare once the shooting starts...
As for the Turkish 'navy' getting the Russians to stand down...well this is Saker's 'analysis'...how exactly are they going to influence the decisions of Gen Gerasimov in theater...by saying pretty please and offering up a plate of baclava...?
I don't buy it...Erdog is simply making noises that happen to be in sync with the Western meme about 'civilian' and 'humanitarian' catastrophes...but he's holding no cards at this point...the Idlib stable WILL be cleaned out...and the worst that can happen is the Turks can make it more ugly than necessary in terms of bloodshed...basically a repeat of the Aleppo liberation nearly two years ago now...
But all the fake media lamentations about little Banana girls tweeting out their sorrows will not stop the Idlib liberation just as it didn't stop the Aleppo liberation...
And Erdog's obstructionism will be duly addressed post liberation by a quite pissed off China and Russia...this includes Chinese loans and money...Russian gas and nuclear deals...BRI rail and port links...S400 and much much more...Erdog will be left high and dry...with the US eager to carve up the Turkey carcass since the long range plan is to build a US puppet Kurdistan anyway...most of it on Turkish soil...[as always, a US friend has outlived his usefulness and is soon to be turned into sliced lunchmeat...]
I'm sure Erdog is not THAT stupid to not see that particular writing on the wall...
You are smart. I respect you.
The author’s own arguments are the classic pro-Putin line and reflect the increasingly defensive, even frantic, tone of Putin’s supporters. I also wouldn’t waste more time on them than that. With one small exception: Napoleon and Hitler both lost.
You got it right about Napoleon and Hitler.
Yup…just saw an example of that on RT America news last night where the discussion was about the global pushback resulting from the US sanctions war on the whole world basically…and what that might possibly do to the dollar reserve currency status…as countries increasingly seek an alternative way to settle trade accounts…
Bart Chilton, a former commissioner of the commodities futures trading commission…and now hosting some kind of mickey mouse finance show on RT…gave the ludicrous assessment that any change in the status of the dollar as the global reserve currency is nigh impossible…
Fortunately for viewers, George Galloway demolished that delirium by pointing out that the world is not going to put up with dollar hegemony much longer…and that ‘economics will follow politics…’
It is astounding to me the delusion that reigns in DC…interestingly, the dollar argument was framed in terms of a ‘replacement’ for a global trade currency, potentially the Chinese yuan…which misses entirely the point that the problem with any single country having a global reserve currency bestows upon that country a king-like position and a free money, free ride at the expense of everyone else…why would the surging economies of the BRICS and others throw off the yoke of finance servitude simply to replace it with one flying a different flag…?
This clown seems completely unaware of the collective drive to work out a trading system that is fundamentally neutral…which is in fact simply a technical solution that is very possible in today’s networked world…it is only a matter of time, in my opinion, that the heft of the developing economies, plus their political tilt away from the US axis will make the dollar toast…perhaps much sooner than anyone can imagine…
> . If the US attacks Russian warships off the Syrian coast, then things could get completely out of control.
Maybe, maybe not.
They did not went out of control when Turkey shot down the Russian jet and then the Russian pilot who ejected.
Especially with such a huge steel chunks as warships there is a huge gap between “attacked” and “sunk”
This is the most informative and honest assessment of Russia’s superior leadership.
I think that US reaching half a trillion will be a breaking point
The US is already broken. The enormous size of its “pool” of economic influence maintains an illusion of strength that fades slowly.
> Unless Russia used some kind of Cobalt salted device
Reportedly the hugest world deposits of cobalt remains in Nothern Korea
So if someone can make the end of the world reality – it would be the “rocket man” Kim
If not for nuclear weapons, things would be much simpler, and once they eventually got a bloody military nose, there might be a popular uprising, probably leading to the wholesale massacre of all our ruling political, financial, and intellectual elites. This would definitely serve them right and also provide excellent business to Chinese guillotine-manufacturers. But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful, so I guess there's not all that much we can do except sit around and worry.
> But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful
I would say even provoking USA collapse and start of USA-internal civil war is very dangerous on international scale, exactly because of those nukes.
Will they be used inside USA or just be sold out to any madmen abroad – the world would become much worse place.
So those nukes do not only prevent “military bloody nose” but they make all the world try to sooth USA and to keep them as little insane as yet possible.
Funny, I recall and American Sci-Fi novel about Mars or something, where a Russian woman got gradually insane and had to be carefully detached before she engaged a deadman’s hand. Like a mirror.
There is a difference.
The author’s own arguments are the classic pro-Putin line and reflect the increasingly defensive, even frantic, tone of Putin’s supporters. I also wouldn’t waste more time on them than that. With one small exception: Napoleon and Hitler both lost.
You are losing it.
> For that reason Israel would not let America do anything that might start a nuclear war.
That assumes Israel is the only actor in USA. And would remain so.
However, when several actors go at a clash, they “throw tables at one another”, they take anything they can from the “infrastructure”, from the environment, and try to weaponize it ignoring the consequences (consequences would be fixed after winning the war, or so they say to themselves).
One example is that nuclear WW3 – both parties would destroy the whole Earth to gain an advantage in their races. Gradually.
Another – EuroMaidan. Which was at large initiated by Europe, and then USA and Israel jumped in and in contesting European control and leadership they reduced the state of Ukraine to the beyond repair chaos.
Israel MIGHT be in control of USA here and now, but if the chaos would start to grow, then other actors would jump in, dilluting Israel’s control. They maybe would even try to start nuclear launch – not to have it really go, but to make Israel surface and spend their “influence agents”. And one day they would overdo and it would be proven that this time Israel has no enough resources to undo the attack.
Remember, just few hours before JFK and Khrushchev signed the end of Cuban crisis some unknown actor almost succeeded in launching USA nuclear salvo probably in his last desperate attempt to “not let a good crisis be wasted”. And JFK until his death one year one month later could not investigate who that “unknown sniper” was.
Neville Shute’s “On the beach” starts with like “No one knew who launched the first nuke. Initially there was no time to sit and investigate, later there was no men to do it.”
USA is the Master. Putin's Russia is his little fluffy pet.
USA is the Boss in this relationship. USA sets the rules. The Cat must obey.
Lately Putin's Russia has been annoying her Master by eating his chicken, and now the Master is very angry at his Cat. But the Cat doesn't care. Because it's a stupid furry animal, and doesn't understand that Master can throw it out of his house!
That's the quality of Martyanov's analysis right there. There is a myriad of ways that USA can create real problems for Russia in Syria, that doesn't involve a direct attack on Russian troops. Martyanov doesn't seem to grasp that. Destroying Assad's airforce for example may be too late to alter the course of war at this point, but sanctioning every company that gets involved with Syria will delay reconstruction efforts and make it harder for Russia to profit from its Syrian adventure.
Let's not forget that even state-controlled Russian companies refuse to work in Crimea out of fear of Western sanctions. This means that US-led world order remains mostly intact, even inside the Russian territory.
There is nothing to stop USA from training thousands of militants at its bases in Eastern Syria, sending them to attack Palmyra to keep the steady pressure on Assad regime. Russia in this scenario will have to continue to spend its blood and treasure to keep the rump state Syria from falling apart.
That’s the problem with the US – it thinks this is the case but it no longer is. Not quite.
Oh yes, the US can and will create problems, not only in Syria, but everywhere and not only for Russia, but for everybody. And it does just that – create problems, and that’s all the US does lately. What you don’t realize and, apparently, neither does the American elite, that by creating numerous problems for everybody all the time, the US erodes its own power.
Like in ancient American cultures, a leader was expected to provide rain and other condition for the society to thrive. When he didn’t, he was simply killed and replaced with another.
The US now acts as a spoiler instead of provider/organizer, and that’s not a good modus operandi for a successful sustained leadership. The days of the US of A as the Boss are numbered.
That Is a Pathetic Position To Be.
I believe events are ahead of your thinking. As I have discussed here, Trump is as much a product of the deep state, as Clinton, Obama and the Bushes. But he’s of a different faction to the others. A military faction that sees that American global hegemony is unsustainable without reconstruction of the US manufacturing base. Hence a new American tariff wall, leading to the return of high inflation, high interest rates — the latter resulting once again in affordable housing, possibly a return to decent public education in place of PC indoctrination — and even, perhaps, a recovery in the fertility of the Euro-American population, at least to the replacement rate.
I offer that the American-Israeli Empire’s fearsome military is more like the mythical (hydra-headed) war dog and suffers rabies.
… Subsequently, its having gone mentally & demonically “mad,” any hope for reasoned calculation is non-existent.
… Fyi, I also offer that the (offensive) ZUS Defense Secretary Mattis’s nickname “Mad Dog” is deliberate & is a Trump-time myth poised for activation.
You are clinically retarded…
I always have to wonder how fucking stupid one has to be to go and flatulate about something that they know absolutely nothing about…
The majority of current thermonuclear weapons are of the Tellar Ulam design, where the primary fission bomb sets of the secondary fusion reaction…and which reaction is then enhanced by being encased in a blanket of uranium or plutonium, which captures fusion neutrons and undergoes fission itself…in addition, all of this is further encased in the radiation casing which is also made of fissile material… which results in a THIRD FISSION STAGE…
Fission of the uranium blanket AND the radiation case is the main contribution to total yield and is what produces MASSIVE radioactive fallout…
Typically yield of a thermonuclear weapon is increased by 200 times and total radiation by 100 times, over a simple fission bomb of the same amount of material…
What a stupendous fucking moron…
Yes, I know. I'm a useless, trolling motherfucker, and probably a damn librul, to boot. But, do some reading. The wikipedia articles are sufficient.
That assumes Israel is the only actor in USA. And would remain so.
However, when several actors go at a clash, they "throw tables at one another", they take anything they can from the "infrastructure", from the environment, and try to weaponize it ignoring the consequences (consequences would be fixed after winning the war, or so they say to themselves).
One example is that nuclear WW3 - both parties would destroy the whole Earth to gain an advantage in their races. Gradually.
Another - EuroMaidan. Which was at large initiated by Europe, and then USA and Israel jumped in and in contesting European control and leadership they reduced the state of Ukraine to the beyond repair chaos.
Israel MIGHT be in control of USA here and now, but if the chaos would start to grow, then other actors would jump in, dilluting Israel's control. They maybe would even try to start nuclear launch - not to have it really go, but to make Israel surface and spend their "influence agents". And one day they would overdo and it would be proven that this time Israel has no enough resources to undo the attack.
Remember, just few hours before JFK and Khrushchev signed the end of Cuban crisis some unknown actor almost succeeded in launching USA nuclear salvo probably in his last desperate attempt to "not let a good crisis be wasted". And JFK until his death one year one month later could not investigate who that "unknown sniper" was.
Neville Shute's "On the beach" starts with like "No one knew who launched the first nuke. Initially there was no time to sit and investigate, later there was no men to do it."
And then, of course, there is an issue of personalities. JFK, for all his many faults, was a courageous, combat veteran, officer and, just simply–courageous and smart man, granted those qualities embellished somewhat by American PR machine due to his tragic end. On the other hand we have today a real estate developer and a show biz celebrity in the WH, with the National Security Adviser who is a draft dodger and a lawyer who passes as “authority” on foreign policy just because he used to go both #1 and #2 in the United Nations building restrooms. We have former CIA guy as State Department big honcho just because…CIA? We have some Jewish boy (Kushner), who is possibly Mossad asset and his wife (converted to Judaism), both of whom have no observable statesman’s skills whatsoever, as big daddy’s sweet moral compasses and “operational planners”, and the list goes on and on, and on. Remove Old Dog Jim Mattis from this equation and what’s left is a good lineup for ABC or NBC sitcom. Add here a cabal of AIPAC operatives… boy, talk about “lights out”.
“American post-WW II prosperity and influence, rested primarily with the myth and bluff of American military power, which was supposed to make everyone toe the party line and tremble in horror in face of a “punishment” for digressions.”
American post-WW II prosperity and influence rested on the economic organization that supplied the allied war machine, a relatively wise peace and the real prosperity The New Deal afforded returning GIs, their families and emigrants. This extended to bested former adversaries through New Deal associated plans administered by Marshall and MacArthur .
Cold war domestic policies immediately started eroding these globally and War on Terror has finally brought the worst of US Empire home to loot what is left of the economic base that undergirded the whole thing.
And it's all mostly down the toilet now. Mostly, but we still have some momentum. Kinda like a car whose engine has cut out, but still keeps rolling forward on the freeway for some time, just due to inertia.
From the outside, the car's running normally. But trying to listen to the non-existent sounds of its engine tells a different story.
Sound analysis.
One might say of the US Atlanticist State that there are serious internal contradictions. Clapper complained that RT exposed some of these “fissures in our tapestry [of lies?}” I await RT “discovering” what happened in New York…the demolitions…
Kennan wrote long ago about similar internal contradictions in the USSR. His recommended Strategy to prevail over the USSR is pretty similar to the Strategy Comrade VVP and his “club” are applying now to the , ah, “Fourth Reich” (well ain’t it?).
Szilard too expressed the collapse paradigm for both establishments in his quip about idiots, geniuses, and voting…
When your opponent has cancer you only have to stay alive and wait for the disease…
I agree with Dr. Paul Craig Roberts than Avoiding Nuclear War Is Our First Priority
https://www.globalresearch.ca/avoiding-nuclear-war-is-our-first-priority/5622089
As Andrei Martyanov has pointed out “Russian forces do have standing order to sink and shoot down anything which is launched AT Russian assets”. This is why France, UK and the US (FUKUS) conducted an attack only on Syrian targets that did not result in any casualties and only hit one of the half dozen targets, perhaps to allow the West to save face.
Russia is a rational actor and would not start a nuclear war, however, the level hubris among US politicians and the military concerning the Russian threat may lead to a nuclear war. Unfortunately, Tactical Nuclear Weapons (TNW) have the potential to be the “indispensable bridge from peace to nuclear war”.
http://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/pdffiles/pub1103.pdf
These TNW can be launched by battlefield commanders without prior orders from civilian commanders and might even be launched by French, UK or Italian commanders (who control US B61B warheads) without US knowledge leading to a Nuclear “black Swan event”.
Furthermore, Dunford and Mattis may be aware of the full consequences of a full-scale nuclear war but they can be easily fired by Trump and replaced by most other US military leaders that have falsely concluded that a nuclear war can be won following a first strike.
https://fas.org/2017/01/turning-a-blind-eye-towards-armageddon-u-s-leaders-reject-nuclear-winter-studies/
This viewpoint has a long history within the US military command.
http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/nukevault/ebb580-JCS-chairmans-diary-from-1971-reveals-high-level-deliberations/
The primary concern from a full-scale nuclear exchange is the Nuclear Winter aftermath where over 95% of the human population would die. Greg Mello the executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group has even stated that “To a first approximation, in a nuclear war between the US and Russia, everybody in the world would die. Some people in the southern hemisphere might survive, but probably not even them.”
http://www.globalresearch.ca/nuclear-experts-speak-on-the-dangers-of-war-in-a-nuclear-war-between-the-us-and-russia-everybody-in-the-world-woulddie/
5585494
Yep. I agree. Russia don’t got to do nothing. The schizophrenic US will self-destruct and implode before Russia-China-Iran have to lift a finger. Jews have a tendency to overplay their hands, like in Western Europe before WWII and the Soviet Union, that’s why they always end up getting expelled.
The US is now experiencing our own Bolshevik revolution, the only way for it to end is self-destruction, like the Soviet Union.
The Earth will live: there are many life forms fairly resistant to radiation, and many of them will survive nuclear winter. Humans, on the other hand, are not that resilient. So, good news is, all those fat cats and their puppets in the political and military elites will die. Good riddance. Bad news is, we and the rest of innocent people (of all races, religions, including atheism, and of both genders) will die, as well.
BTW, true Hebrews don’t have heaven. Virgins (in fact, Houries, who are not necessarily virgins: they are supposed to become virgins every time after they are screwed) were promised to credulous Muslims, not suspicious cynical Hebrews.
That’s right. This strange US strategy of late… in question, that is:
Its aims are as the premise of the Cold war spending contest supposedly did to ruin USSR to continue on destructively to spend down US in particular now, past and well beyond any rational need.
To a size that can be ”DROWNED IN THE BATHTUB”, that’s the MO.
It’s the logic of the Chicago School… neo thinking in the term Constructive Destruction.
It’s necessary to beat down America so that a few scoundrels can actually continue to run it, like a (wasp does to the spiders. which is a peculiar little natural phenomenon.)
USA is the Master. Putin's Russia is his little fluffy pet.
USA is the Boss in this relationship. USA sets the rules. The Cat must obey.
Lately Putin's Russia has been annoying her Master by eating his chicken, and now the Master is very angry at his Cat. But the Cat doesn't care. Because it's a stupid furry animal, and doesn't understand that Master can throw it out of his house!
That's the quality of Martyanov's analysis right there. There is a myriad of ways that USA can create real problems for Russia in Syria, that doesn't involve a direct attack on Russian troops. Martyanov doesn't seem to grasp that. Destroying Assad's airforce for example may be too late to alter the course of war at this point, but sanctioning every company that gets involved with Syria will delay reconstruction efforts and make it harder for Russia to profit from its Syrian adventure.
Let's not forget that even state-controlled Russian companies refuse to work in Crimea out of fear of Western sanctions. This means that US-led world order remains mostly intact, even inside the Russian territory.
There is nothing to stop USA from training thousands of militants at its bases in Eastern Syria, sending them to attack Palmyra to keep the steady pressure on Assad regime. Russia in this scenario will have to continue to spend its blood and treasure to keep the rump state Syria from falling apart.
Russia came to the scene in 2015 From 2011 Iran Syria Lebanon helped prop the leaderships . Without Russia , the main goal of America which was bleed Syria to death would still be pursued by USA Israel Saudis .
Bleeding leads to anarchy which was the Israeli aim to have , so that it can divide Syria attack Lebanon and threaten Iran while scooping up Golan de jure.
Now the aims are in tatters . The war has not been won by the psychos and the Nazis
Russia has won in Georgia and Crimea already while decreasing its military expenses .
USA meanwhile is hurting from within Its establishment is fractured . It is hurting its allies ( Canada, Germany UK ) not hurting its enemies at all. Russia ahs turned enemies into partners .
Suicide by vet 20 per day . Returnees hate military leaderships. US citizen displaces the fears and anger on something that has no value and relevance but gives them succor and sense of activity.
Any patriot will look into and change the direction .
But changing the direction will mean the resumption of sovereignty . USA is bleeding itself to death in open daylight for everybody to see the leech working its way up the veins. That leech- dare none speak its name .
Leech, thy name is pensions.
Interest rates below the actuarially-planned return are fatal over time.
Time's up.
Like in ancient American cultures, a leader was expected to provide rain and other condition for the society to thrive. When he didn't, he was simply killed and replaced with another.
The US now acts as a spoiler instead of provider/organizer, and that's not a good modus operandi for a successful sustained leadership. The days of the US of A as the Boss are numbered.
Errr, I guess that would be ok, if Russia wasn’t stuck right in the middle of it, liable to get burned. You can’t change geography, but saving Assad was Kremlin’s bright idea, and now they are stuck with him in the ruins of Syria, nerviously awaiting American airstrikes, hoping that the real superpower will handle them gently.
That Is a Pathetic Position To Be.
The fun is about to start. I predict the end of the Dollar hegemony soon and a new Crypto currency to replace it. Let the battle begin....
That’s only part of the story…here’s what’s actually going on behind the scenes…and it is truly astounding folks…
Only after that does Trump finally slay the 12 families, The Queen, and the Rothchilds…
Although I do agree fully with you on this part…
One can always be surprised by the wisdom from the mouths of babes…or savants…or something like that…hmm…
I will agree that if Washington is not getting suddenly mad, they will avoid a direct war with Russia. Yet the US are still very dangerous for they are able, through their media, to have all over the world, the bourgeois and the elite dreaming of the american way of live. These bourgeois and these elites are all over the world acting as a fifth columns in favor of the anglo-zionist empire. Their action is more dangerous than bombing for its ability to corrupts everything and everyone.
The only way to get rid of this vicious war is to get the US and the European dominions broke.
I like the image of the cat dealing with the US, but when I see the cat making deals with KSA or Israel, I want to throw him stones for both KSA in the Yemen and Israel in Palestine and Syria are behaving like rogue states.
Roberts would have more credibility – and more realistic analyses – if he would stop pretending that Trump is some kind of a “good guy” in a bad situation; a political “babe in the woods”; someone who has generally good intentions, but who unfortunately happened to get tangled up with the wrong people.
Roberts defense of the ignorant, arrogant, feckless and stupid, lying, mass-murdering, backstabbing, traitorous, demon-possessed, devil-worshiping, PNAC Zionist warmonger Trump, reminds me of his unqualified defense of Augusto Pinochet.
If it was Obama in the White House presently marching toward WW3, instead of Trump, Roberts’ anti-Obama vituperation would be relentless. Yet we don’t hear a word about Trump’s personal indispensable enabling evil, only that of the collective, i.e. “Washington.”
In assessing the overall situation, isn’t it important to understand why Trump ran for president in the first place? If Trump is the “deep cover”/ “sleeper” agent (for the “deep state”) that I believe he is, and his campaign was a calculated bait and switch fraud from the beginning, as I believe it was, then their desperation is palpable. He is apparently their presidential puppet ruler of last resort, and the situation may be much more dire than many people can easily accept.
IMO the “deep state” is “riding a tiger” and the political ascendancy of the degenerate moron Trump proves that they’re falling off, and that they know they’re falling off. And Trump is the puppet they need to ride the tiger off of a cliff (rather than eventually fall off and be mauled to death by the tiger).
(Unz does not allow Anonemooses to agree, etc. Not that the function isn't more than a bit juvenile in the first place.)
Primarily UK, which received more than three times Lend-lease supplies than Soviet Union which in main weapons categories, from aircraft to tanks, to small arms and artillery was self-sufficient. In fact, the going for US was so good that UK ran out of its stocks of gold (yes, US was paid in physical gold) by 1942. It was a “Good War” for the US and not for moral reasons only. US came out of WW II with pockets filled with cash, full employment and completely intact. This is one of the major reasons why American “elites” have no idea what real war is. Once last people of American WW II generation, the scale of Ike and George C. Marshall left political stage, well… you can read today’s news to get an idea.
I agree on the effects of LendLease on the UK.
http://www.ibiblio.org/hyperwar/UN/UK/UK-Civil-WarEcon/UK-Civil-WarEcon-9.html
This provides a decent summary, it seems to me, of the roll-out in the early days of war and an idea of the wholesale transfer of British assets to the US to enable the UK to keep the war away. Towards the end there’s reference to the “loan of a fire hose” analogy.
The US fought hard and well in Japan but compromised its honor with Nagasaki and Hiroshima and after that has never fought well at scale since.
It’s just that it’s satisfying to see a bully get its comeuppance.
The answer is that you should not turn your cheek. Read your Bible. It says that Jesus taught that you should forgive your enemy endlessly, and that if your enemy asks for your coat give him that too. This is why the Christian religion, as a religious ideology, is alien to human life and should not be adhered to. Jesus may have been a real person, but his teachings, as described in the Bible, and as supported by churches for two thousand years, could only be forced onto European populations by terrorizing everyone into believing that if they did not believe, they would be tortured to death or murdered by bishops and priests through burning to death in the public square. The Christian religion is only for people who cannot think.
The birth of Christian faith constituted a moral revolution of unprecedented scale.
It appeared on the shores of what was the centre of the world, the Mediterranean, which was dominated by the Roman Empire , the Zionists of their time. They had similar policies: greed, total disrespect for human life, dumbing down and corruption of the human soul.
The Roman Empire's "greatness" deserves to be recalled: slavery, forced prostitution of slave children as a common industry, mass extermination of civilians after military victories, humans slaughtered for entertainment in circus games.
Christian faith came up as an extraordinary, non-violent, liberation philosophy and such transformed the world that it erased this filth and iniquity. The bashing out of Christianity is just another arrow to the Zionist arrow.
So you see the irony too.
True. Until someone accidentally believes the MIC bullshit and acts on it.
I always have to wonder how fucking stupid one has to be to go and flatulate about something that they know absolutely nothing about...
The majority of current thermonuclear weapons are of the Tellar Ulam design, where the primary fission bomb sets of the secondary fusion reaction...and which reaction is then enhanced by being encased in a blanket of uranium or plutonium, which captures fusion neutrons and undergoes fission itself...in addition, all of this is further encased in the radiation casing which is also made of fissile material... which results in a THIRD FISSION STAGE...
Fission of the uranium blanket AND the radiation case is the main contribution to total yield and is what produces MASSIVE radioactive fallout...
Typically yield of a thermonuclear weapon is increased by 200 times and total radiation by 100 times, over a simple fission bomb of the same amount of material...
What a stupendous fucking moron...
LOL. While Ellsberger is, yes, ignorant, you’re not doing so good yourself with respect to how fission and fusion bombs work, particularly with respect to how higher MT yield is achieved, or how fallout is increased or diminished by design.
Yes, I know. I’m a useless, trolling motherfucker, and probably a damn librul, to boot. But, do some reading. The wikipedia articles are sufficient.
Everything I said is completely factual and the higher yield is achieved PRECISELY BECAUSE OF THE FISSION BLANKET...
If you want to dispute than then let's see what you've got...
https://www.globalresearch.ca/avoiding-nuclear-war-is-our-first-priority/5622089
As Andrei Martyanov has pointed out “Russian forces do have standing order to sink and shoot down anything which is launched AT Russian assets”. This is why France, UK and the US (FUKUS) conducted an attack only on Syrian targets that did not result in any casualties and only hit one of the half dozen targets, perhaps to allow the West to save face.
Russia is a rational actor and would not start a nuclear war, however, the level hubris among US politicians and the military concerning the Russian threat may lead to a nuclear war. Unfortunately, Tactical Nuclear Weapons (TNW) have the potential to be the “indispensable bridge from peace to nuclear war”.
http://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/pdffiles/pub1103.pdf
These TNW can be launched by battlefield commanders without prior orders from civilian commanders and might even be launched by French, UK or Italian commanders (who control US B61B warheads) without US knowledge leading to a Nuclear “black Swan event”.
Furthermore, Dunford and Mattis may be aware of the full consequences of a full-scale nuclear war but they can be easily fired by Trump and replaced by most other US military leaders that have falsely concluded that a nuclear war can be won following a first strike.
https://fas.org/2017/01/turning-a-blind-eye-towards-armageddon-u-s-leaders-reject-nuclear-winter-studies/
This viewpoint has a long history within the US military command.
http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/nukevault/ebb580-JCS-chairmans-diary-from-1971-reveals-high-level-deliberations/
The primary concern from a full-scale nuclear exchange is the Nuclear Winter aftermath where over 95% of the human population would die. Greg Mello the executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group has even stated that “To a first approximation, in a nuclear war between the US and Russia, everybody in the world would die. Some people in the southern hemisphere might survive, but probably not even them.”
http://www.globalresearch.ca/nuclear-experts-speak-on-the-dangers-of-war-in-a-nuclear-war-between-the-us-and-russia-everybody-in-the-world-woulddie/
The internal politics of a country have no bearing on the way it acts. Germany ended up fighting against much same coalition in WW2 as it did in WW1.
Agree.
Spend spend spend is the mantra.
The more spent the better, because for one, the benefits to whoever is in the loop there, and the real purpose not readily appreciated would be that… the Spending that is of so enormous proportions can debase the currency and so the system too.
That is the real unseen part which is that the destruction of the country by over spending, it should be obvious. Wasn’t that how they gained and declared victory over USSR? (Out spending, now out spending… yerself. how’s that work?)
And now they continue and expand that spending to destroy the US too! Or not? Not very frugal.
Nobody see that?
That’s true of any religion. Navaho, Hindu, or Maya religions are no better, not to mention the other main offshoot of Jewish religion, Islam. Even Buddhism or Baha’i faith are suspect, although possibly less murderous.
As Andrei Martyanov has pointed out “Russian forces do have standing order to sink and shoot down anything which is launched AT Russian assets”. This is why France, UK and the US (FUKUS) conducted an attack only on Syrian targets that did not result in any casualties and only hit one of the half dozen targets, perhaps to allow the West to save face.
Russia is a rational actor and would not start a nuclear war, however, the level hubris among US politicians and the military concerning the Russian threat may lead to a nuclear war. Unfortunately, Tactical Nuclear Weapons (TNW) have the potential to be the “indispensable bridge from peace to nuclear war”.
These TNW can be launched by battlefield commanders without prior orders from civilian commanders and might even be launched by French, UK or Italian commanders (who control US B61B warheads) without US knowledge leading to a Nuclear “black Swan event”.
Furthermore, Dunford and Mattis may be aware of the full consequences of a full-scale nuclear war but they can be easily fired by Trump and replaced by most other US military leaders that have falsely concluded that a nuclear war can be won following a first strike.
This viewpoint has a long history within the US military command.
The primary concern from a full-scale nuclear exchange is the Nuclear Winter aftermath where over 95% of the human population would die. Greg Mello the executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group has even stated that “To a first approximation, in a nuclear war between the US and Russia, everybody in the world would die. Some people in the southern hemisphere might survive, but probably not even them.”
A good thing, I assure you. However, nuclear war is no longer strategized in the MAD modality. The sophistication of modern delivery systems permits a mode where enough of the opponent’s nuclear arsenal can be disabled so as to achieve a “limited” engagement. Massive destruction, yes, but good pickings for he who is best prepared to disable the opposition’s offensive capability, and follow-up with occupation and control of whatever good stuff is left.
“However, nuclear war is no longer strategized in the MAD modality. The sophistication of modern delivery systems permits a mode where enough of the opponent’s nuclear arsenal can be disabled so as to achieve a “limited” engagement. Massive destruction, yes, but good pickings for he who is best prepared to disable the opposition’s offensive capability, and follow-up with occupation and control of whatever good stuff is left.”
Both Russia and the US have dispersed their nuclear delivery systems. Furthermore, Russia uses the “dead hand” launch upon attack system and actually has a system to destroy incoming missiles using S-400 and S-500 integrated systems also linked via satellites. Complicating the US defensive missile capabilities is the fact that many Russian missile systems are maneuverable and thus hard to target using existing THAAD systems. Of course there is also the issue of EMP which would wipe out most electronic systems around the world.
Based on these factors, full-scale thermonuclear exchange between Russia is not survivable for between 95 and 98% of the world population as it will result in a Nuclear Winter. Such a Nuclear Winter would be worse than even predicted due to massive quantities of sulfur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, soot, and dust+radiation entering the upper atmosphere as well as dramatic increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide. A more accurate accounting of the atmospheric effect of a 5,000 megaton nuclear exchange is as follows:
(1) sulfur dioxide release:
The Mount Tambora eruption in 1815 “threw 55 million tons of sulfur-dioxide gas (50 Tg of SO2) more than twenty miles into the air, into the stratosphere.”
By comparison, the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption generated some 20 million tons of SO2, yielding a global temperature reduction of 0.5 degrees C.:
Thus the Mount Tambora eruption would have been expected to cause a 1-1.5 degree C drop in global temperatures due to sulfur dioxide
The sulfur contribution to a Nuclear Winter event would be considerable, as modern houses contain a lot of sulfur in the form of gypsum (CaSO4-2H2O). The average home size in America is almost 1900 sq ft and contains 1.6 pounds of gypsum/ sq ft, for a total of almost 260 Kg of sulfur per house. To inject 5 Tg of sulfur into the atmosphere in a nuclear exchange would involve the vaporization at high temperature (>1500°C) of 10 million US homes in the nuclear fireballs. If worldwide 100 million homes are incinerated the sulfur dioxide contribution to a nuclear winter event would approximately equal the Tambora eruption of 1815.
(2) oxides of nitrogen
An air burst, for example, is estimated to produce about 1032 molecules of nitrogen oxides per megaton TNT equivalent. Based on 5,000 Mt yield in an all out nuclear war there will also be 24Tg of NO released in the atmosphere just from the reactions with atmospheric nitrogen gas. Additional nitrogen compounds from materials within the blast and forest fire zones will slightly add to this total:
(3) Soot (carbon black)
Toon et al. in 2007 pointed out that 5 Tg of soot (from 50 15kt nuclear weapons) would reduce the global average temperature by 1.25°C for 3–4 years and by more than 0.5°C for a decade. They also indicate that the carbon black is likely to become coated with sulfates, organics, and other nonabsorbing materials, which could act as lenses, refracting light onto the carbon black. This effect might increase absorption by ∼50%, leading to potentially greater impacts than those we modeled. Most of the sulfates will be washed out in a couple of years as is it is hydrophilic. Unfortunately, carbon black will remain in the upper atmosphere for many years as it is hydrophobic and thus will be resistant to nucleation with ice.
The Toon et al. study considered only a nuclear exchange of about 750 kilotons (TNT equivalent) when a full scale nuclear exchange would yield over 5,000-6,000 times this amount of carbon black generated. NEEDLESS TO SAY THE GLOBAL AVERAGE TEMPERATURE WILL BE FAR BELOW FREEZING FOR MORE THAN A DECADE.
(4) dust+radiation
Dust entrained in the upper atmosphere would be highly variable depending on the megatonnage of air vs surface blasts in a nuclear exchange. As far as I know no one has analyzed the effects of a nuclear war on dust contribution to the upper atmosphere. Needless to say any dust would contribute to further reduction of light to the earth’s surface.
Radiation would be the least of the worries for those who survived the global cooling from Nuclear Winter. A fairly complete accounting of the radiological effect of nuclear war can be found at:
A portion of the nuclear weapon targets are hardened facilities where a ground blast would be employed. Some of these are nuclear weapons facilities (naval bases, etc) containing considerable nuclear materials.
Other sites, include Hanford spent fuel storage and nuclear waste tanks (65 million gallons of high level nuclear waste) along with the 4,000 spent fuel ponds on the planet cumulatively represent the radiation of over 60,000,000 Hiroshima sized bombs if targeted. Many of the fuel cooling ponds will boil dry once the reactors either go critical or longer supply cool water to the ponds. The fuel will melt along with the cladding and a portion of this material will become airborne contaminating the local area creating a dead zone.
(5) Carbon dioxide
The resulting firestorms from nuclear detonations would be dependent on other climate factors and have not been modeled as far as I know. While not a factor in global cooling, the enhanced carbon dioxide levels will add to global warming once carbon black, sulfur dioxide and oxides of nitrogen are washed out of the atmosphere. The elevated carbon dioxide will cause a rapid surface heating below 10,000 ft and a cooling above 10,000 ft. due the adsorption spectrum of carbon dioxide
For those interested in further reading, a Federation of American Scientists review contains a summary of the more recent peer-reviewed studies on nuclear winter (which US leadership has decided to ignore or reject), see “Turning a Blind Eye Towards Armageddon — US Leaders Reject Nuclear Winter Studies”
Initial survivors must consider the following secondary impacts from a full scale nuclear war:
(a) Warbands
Following the nuclear war the initial survivors will have to contend with war bands (See Toynbee) who will attempt to scavenge for and clothing from those who cannot protect themselves. Your neighbors will even attack if they think you have resources or break in to gather resources if they think you are dead.
(b) Ozone depletion
For nuclear explosions of intermediate and moderately high yield in the air or near the surface, the cloud reaches into the altitude range of 50,000 to 100,000 feet. Hence, the nitrogen oxides, along with increased upper atmosphere moisture, from such explosions would be expected to enhance mechanisms that decrease the ozone concentration. Even after washout of dust and sulfur from the upper atmosphere the ozone depletion should persist further damaging plant and animal life that survives the Nuclear Winter,
(c) Water shortages
Subfreezing temperature over a decade due to a twilight conditions will result in deep freezing of surface fresh water, including rivers. Survivors will either have to have a hand pump, or have a pump in a Faraday cage along with fuel, and a deep well in order to acquire fresh water. Otherwise, chipping ice and melting it over fire will be exhausting and will result in additional radiation exposure.
(d) Disease
Those who survive the deep freeze will have to savage food from nearby locations where the occupants have died of disease or freezing. As the temperature return to “normal” the billions of human corpses as well as that of the domestic animals and wildlife will thaw out. Those who survived the initial nuclear war will have produced massive quantities of feces that will also thaw out (stock up in toilet paper now). Cumulatively, this rotting organic matter will likely cause a public health crisis and perhaps a pandemic among the survivors of the Nuclear Winter..
(e) Long term radiation exposure
Those who survive will likely have full chemical biological and radiological protection and can survive on stored food for some time. Ultimately, they will have to grow crops to survive into the future. Those who have the skills and seeds to grow crops will have to contend with exposure to excess levels of long lived radioisotopes such as cesium, strontium and uranium which will result in higher levels of cancer for many decades.
(f) Medical care
A lack of medical facilities and doctors will make survival a game of chance with many dying due to injuries, infections and even diseases such as appendicitis and gall bladder ruptures.
(g) Acid rain
After a decade or so, the washout of nuclear wastes from the atmosphere will result in wide-scale acid rain due to sulfuric acid and nitric acid atmospheric washout. This acidification will further weaken plants that survived as well as reduce biomass available to the survivors.
The tragedy of the next war, of course, is that unlike past wars there will be no full recovery from the next one. We humans love our belief systems and fallacies, and those in power are unaware that rebuilding takes energy and that net energy per capita is set to begin a very long, slow decline. No energy = no rebuilding. It’s just a law of nature. See the literature on ERORI for further details.
If not for nuclear weapons, things would be much simpler, and once they eventually got a bloody military nose, there might be a popular uprising, probably leading to the wholesale massacre of all our ruling political, financial, and intellectual elites. This would definitely serve them right and also provide excellent business to Chinese guillotine-manufacturers. But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful, so I guess there's not all that much we can do except sit around and worry.
What? guillotines? too slow ,you don’t like Hutu style,at least they did their own dirty work
Hi ploni
If you care to check the details in my post I think you will find them to be true no matter how fanciful it all sounds buddy. The Vatican is in charge and whether you believe it or not does not make it any less true. Pope Boniface, in 1307 created a world Trust under Unam Sanctam and declared himself the Trustee over all the world’s resources including us Human Resources. Every time you pay any Bill or charge, you are paying the debts of Rome. He created a Trust Estate and we are the debtors when we should be the creditors as we the people were promised dominion over all things on earth by the Divine Creator. He holds them in Trust for us and if you don’t claim them back, he will presume himself to be the beneficiary. In know this because I have done it. I don’t pay any bills or taxes as I reclaimed my Estate from the Vatican. That’s it buddy, go and check it out and try to prove me wrong.
Zing.
BTW, true Hebrews don’t have heaven. Virgins (in fact, Houries, who are not necessarily virgins: they are supposed to become virgins every time after they are screwed) were promised to credulous Muslims, not suspicious cynical Hebrews.
G’day. I’m not a believer, and I really couldn’t care less what believers have in their heads – as long as it stayed there. But I have heard of a ‘promised event’ known as the Rapture
by which jews [aka suspicious cynical Hebrews, aka fakes, aka 5th-column Zs] enlist the support of roughly 50 million right-wing fundamentalist x-tian US’ns – or some such, and I knowingly ‘mixed religions’ with the 70 virgins – to preface my contempt, for both believers and bombers.
Then, as for
a huge problem is that the greedy bombers [led by the ccc = covert-criminal-cabal] are not restrained by any countervailing force. Note that we the people have no say here, since our ‘leaders’ are not just not representing us but the contrary, they almost exclusively ‘work’ a) for the villains and b) against us. But I expect that you know that. rgds
Yes, willing support of Zionists by Cristian fundamentalists is a shame. It might be the undoing of the US. Instead of the second coming we might get WWIII, whereupon the issue of coming would become moot: radiation-resistant rats and cockroaches won’t expect Christ or care about his coming.
I agree that would-be bombers (called “leaders” by lying MSM) do not represent anyone except MIC and Zionists. Still, maybe we can do something to stop them. Have to confess: I wish I knew what needs to be done.
I have no doubt that his 'heart' is with the terrorist scum in Idlib...having personally nurtured them for eight years...and I believe he is just as loathe to give up the ghost on Syria regime change...the sultan has up to now got his cake while also eating it...playing one side off the other...
But there is now a complication...the US is waging financial warfare on his country...China is backstopping and is the only thing between Erdog and the tender mercies of the IMF...which would quickly seal his fate and his 'legacy'...
As you pointed out, the Chinese Uighur terrorists in Idlib number in the thousands and China's position on this is unbending...they must and will be liquidated...
Now could there be a possibility of a secret deal between the US and Turkey...which would see the US giving up the Kurds, in exchange for Turkey's help in stopping the liberation of Idlib...?
This is a scenario that cannot be written off...US giving up the Kurds east of the Euphrates [and on Turkey's border] would be the minimum price that would satisfy Erdog...plus of course a normalization of relations and stopping the assault on the Turkish economy...
But what does the US get out of all this...?...clearly the military wants to stay in Syrian Rojava...and a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush...especially considering that the bush is Idlib...where the double-dealing Sultan would still be in charge...assuming all of this actually succeeds...
And speaking of that...what would be the chance of this extreme gambit on the part of Erdog actually succeeding...?
Objectively none...those few Turkish forces inside Idlib as part of the de-escalation agreement would have no chance against the formidable and battle hardened SAA divisions that are now in position to strike...their only option is to bug out without much fanfare once the shooting starts...
As for the Turkish 'navy' getting the Russians to stand down...well this is Saker's 'analysis'...how exactly are they going to influence the decisions of Gen Gerasimov in theater...by saying pretty please and offering up a plate of baclava...?
I don't buy it...Erdog is simply making noises that happen to be in sync with the Western meme about 'civilian' and 'humanitarian' catastrophes...but he's holding no cards at this point...the Idlib stable WILL be cleaned out...and the worst that can happen is the Turks can make it more ugly than necessary in terms of bloodshed...basically a repeat of the Aleppo liberation nearly two years ago now...
But all the fake media lamentations about little Banana girls tweeting out their sorrows will not stop the Idlib liberation just as it didn't stop the Aleppo liberation...
And Erdog's obstructionism will be duly addressed post liberation by a quite pissed off China and Russia...this includes Chinese loans and money...Russian gas and nuclear deals...BRI rail and port links...S400 and much much more...Erdog will be left high and dry...with the US eager to carve up the Turkey carcass since the long range plan is to build a US puppet Kurdistan anyway...most of it on Turkish soil...[as always, a US friend has outlived his usefulness and is soon to be turned into sliced lunchmeat...]
I'm sure Erdog is not THAT stupid to not see that particular writing on the wall...
Great multidimensional analysis on the economic and security issues facing “Erdog” which brings me hope that Russia and Iran (with Chinese input) can untangle this Gordian knot when they meet with Turkish representatives on September 7th. You helped me understand why Turkey will give up Iblib and eventually Rojava, provided Russian (Chechen) military police would guarantee the security of Turcic people in these regions of Syria. I have been very impressed by the multi-religious Russian Military Police in demining Aleppo and the respect they received for their ability to communicate respectfully with the local population.
I will thus limit my comment to the energy sector of Turkey for the benefit of other readers. Turkey MUST play nice with Russia and Iran as 57% of Turkey’s natural gas supply came from Russia and another 20% from Iran. The rest came from Azerbajan (10%), Algeria and Nigeria (10%, as LNG), Qatar (2% as LNG), and internal production (1%). Of this total Russia supplies about 30 BCM/year (2017 figures).
The planned Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) from Azerbaijan through Turkey will not be completed before 2018 and would only initially supply 6 BCM of natural gas to Turkey. The current Azerbaijan pipeline cannot supply additional gas, especially in winter as it relies on supplemental Russian gas during these months.
While Iraqi Kurdistan was building a natural gas pipeline to Turkey it will not be ready this year, even if the Kurdish PKK no longer attack Kurdish gas and oil pipelines in Turkey.
Turkey must also face the risk that Ukraine will resume the war with DPR/LPR that could potentially cut off gas supplies via the TransBalkan pipeline . Given that Turkey has in the past consumed up to 7 BCM of natural gas per month in Winter the potential loss of 14 BCM from this pipeline would cripple the economy in Winter and cause social unrest that can only be blamed on Turkey and Ukraine and by extension the US and EU states.
Turkey, in panic mode, has signed a contract with Qatar to supply natural gas, however due to a lack of terminal offloading/storage (total maximum annual capacity of 14 BCM) in Turkey, it would be impossible to put most of the gas into Turkey’s gas network. This supply is also potentially threatened by a Saudi/UAE invasion of Qatar that has been forestalled by Turkish troops integrated into the Qatar defense forces. Qatar is also reliant on food imports from Iran due to the Gulf states sanctions. This also give me hope that Qatar will agree to stop massive weapons to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in Iblib further leading to a political settlement.
“The Christian religion is only for people who cannot think.”
The birth of Christian faith constituted a moral revolution of unprecedented scale.
It appeared on the shores of what was the centre of the world, the Mediterranean, which was dominated by the Roman Empire , the Zionists of their time. They had similar policies: greed, total disrespect for human life, dumbing down and corruption of the human soul.
The Roman Empire’s “greatness” deserves to be recalled: slavery, forced prostitution of slave children as a common industry, mass extermination of civilians after military victories, humans slaughtered for entertainment in circus games.
Christian faith came up as an extraordinary, non-violent, liberation philosophy and such transformed the world that it erased this filth and iniquity. The bashing out of Christianity is just another arrow to the Zionist arrow.
Rome's greatness was genuine. The greatness of their role in human history is not evaluated based only on the aspects that you mention.
It might be good if you would subject the Christian religion to the same criteria that you use in estimating the greatness of the Roman Empire. Would you say that Christianity has had no negative qualities, no negative aspects in its history? Certainly the Christian religion has definitely not "...erased this filth and iniquity," that you speak of. Nor does my comment constitute bashing, I think. Bashing would employ more basic words and go on longer.
I'm sure you meant to say, "The bashing out of Christianity is just another arrow to the Zionist bow," or something like that. But it's not true. Christianity has served Jewish interests very well. And it continues to do so. Genius is not required in figuring this out. An ordinary human mind is capable of realizing it. Careful objective thought works well enough.
25.12. 2015 NATO: Seeking Russia’s Destruction Since 1949
Baker told Gorbachev: “Look, if you remove your [300,000] troops [from east Germany] and allow unification of Germany in NATO, NATO will not expand one inch to the east.”
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2015/12/25/nato-seeking-russia-destruction-since-1949.html
Nov 29, 2016 The Map That Shows Why Russia Fears War With US
Greetings from another non-believer in a huge (infinite, if you include Buddhism) number of Gods in thousands of religions currently practiced by lots of people.
Yes, willing support of Zionists by Cristian fundamentalists is a shame. It might be the undoing of the US. Instead of the second coming we might get WWIII, whereupon the issue of coming would become moot: radiation-resistant rats and cockroaches won’t expect Christ or care about his coming.
I agree that would-be bombers (called “leaders” by lying MSM) do not represent anyone except MIC and Zionists. Still, maybe we can do something to stop them. Have to confess: I wish I knew what needs to be done.
Hey AnonfromTN!
... Solutions can arise from one's becoming aware of the problem, and after you evidently read Andrei Martyanov's great (fabled) profile of Russia as a "cat;" thus a giant step toward what need be intellectually done is..., done!
... Fyi, video below, I offer an insight taken from Greek mythology, and I say that the U.S. is "Cerberus," Watchdog of the Underworld.
... Thanks very much, AnonfromTN!
... Post scriptum: Cerberus is a corporation running loose & valued by the U.S. government.
Does PRC not think the American people have a responsibility to at least try stopping their insane government from doing really fucking stupid things? One less then flattering trait of today’s Americans is the habit of passing the buck. Just sit back, pontificate and spend hours writing armchair analysis but never ever take responsibility for anything.
A very interesting article: thank you.
I agree on the effects of LendLease on the UK.
This provides a decent summary, it seems to me, of the roll-out in the early days of war and an idea of the wholesale transfer of British assets to the US to enable the UK to keep the war away. Towards the end there’s reference to the “loan of a fire hose” analogy.
Everything I said is completely factual and the higher yield is achieved PRECISELY BECAUSE OF THE FISSION BLANKET...
If you want to dispute than then let's see what you've got...
2) your rocket WOULD reach the silo intact and unharmed, despite your enemy anti-missile efforts
3) the launchers are all silos, no movable launchers like railway trains or all-terrain vehicles exists/remainsFrom the very first days of nuclear cold war, it all went about "nuclear triade" - land-based rockets AND aircrafts-based AND submarines-based. And even the land-based rockets were evolving from huge static erections like Gagarin's rocket into mobile limited in size ones.Suppressing any of the components is so hard that it can not be done "covertly", and thus buys time for two other components to strike back.
Moreover, if Israel and its population were truly destroyed, that would remove one of the biggest hateful, warmongering influences on the us government.
But what a terribly sad thing to contemplate.
“For better or worse, I’m guessing that Russia would gain good will around the world if it wiped out Israel.”
No, it would mean that Russia started World War III, and the human race would be in peril.
“Moreover, if Israel and its population were truly destroyed, that would remove one of the biggest hateful, warmongering influences on the us government.”
That is a broad overgeneralization.
“But what a terribly sad thing to contemplate.”
Actually. you relish that thought, which is sick.
Here applies the Three hat theory.
Here it goes.
Israel controls US decisions.
Russians know that Israel controls US decision.
Than Israel knows that Russians knows that Israel controls US decisions.
Than Israel realizes that vengeful Russians will take out Israel.
So what is the conclusion?
Conclusion is that Israel will not permit US to use nuclear weapons.
Yes, willing support of Zionists by Cristian fundamentalists is a shame. It might be the undoing of the US. Instead of the second coming we might get WWIII, whereupon the issue of coming would become moot: radiation-resistant rats and cockroaches won’t expect Christ or care about his coming.
I agree that would-be bombers (called “leaders” by lying MSM) do not represent anyone except MIC and Zionists. Still, maybe we can do something to stop them. Have to confess: I wish I knew what needs to be done.
Me: Yes; we – or somebody – should.
Squarebeard says:
Me: Yes, but – no current way.
Squarebeard again:
Me: Some, far too few – but no ‘lever’ available anyway.
Briefly, whatever *could* be done is 99% unlikely to come from ‘below’ = the proles, as someone wrote above “people who cannot think” – any effective ‘reform’ must come from ‘above.’ But there’s a problem right there:
The US rogue regime = US-M/I/C/4a†-plex, with dog-wagging-tail, its illegitimate sprog the Zionist/Israeli rogue regime + Js = I/J/Z-plex, all components rife with corruption.
a = academic = econ, psy, leg et al.; 4 = MSM+PFBCs, † = churches
add a few significant stragglers like $ = banksters & ¿ = spies
A main problem is this bit: “All components rife with corruption.”
Sooo, there has to be a countervailing force, from ‘outside’ the current system. Sahra Wagenknecht in Germany may be on to something with her new “Aufstehen;” could be worth keeping an eye on that. rgds
Yes, willing support of Zionists by Cristian fundamentalists is a shame. It might be the undoing of the US. Instead of the second coming we might get WWIII, whereupon the issue of coming would become moot: radiation-resistant rats and cockroaches won’t expect Christ or care about his coming.
I agree that would-be bombers (called “leaders” by lying MSM) do not represent anyone except MIC and Zionists. Still, maybe we can do something to stop them. Have to confess: I wish I knew what needs to be done.
AnonfromTN confessed: “I wish I knew what needs to be done.”
Hey AnonfromTN!
… Solutions can arise from one’s becoming aware of the problem, and after you evidently read Andrei Martyanov’s great (fabled) profile of Russia as a “cat;” thus a giant step toward what need be intellectually done is…, done!
… Fyi, video below, I offer an insight taken from Greek mythology, and I say that the U.S. is “Cerberus,” Watchdog of the Underworld.
… Thanks very much, AnonfromTN!
… Post scriptum: Cerberus is a corporation running loose & valued by the U.S. government.
Say what you shall, This is quite a stir for a simple cat.
You (Russia) are playing poker with a guy (Uncle Sam) known to hide cards up his sleeves. You do not call for a show of hands because you fear the loser and his servants will rather blow up the gaming room than lose. And the blowing up the room is not a certainty, only a probability not subject to quantification. So the initiative rests with the other guy - and he keeps doubling the stakes every move. Now what to do you do? Every time the stakes are doubled the probability of the loser blowing up the gaming room increases should he be called out. Should you have called for a show of hands when the stakes were lower? Or should you let the game go on and on, thereby avoiding a big blow up? The other probem is that not only is the other guy crooked, he is also slightly crazy and blind. Has he really seen his own hand of cards correctly? You don't know for sure. It does look like safety might lie in letting the game go on at the other guy's initiative. What if it drags on endlessly? Who has the bigger pile of chips? Who will go bust first? What if piles of chips are ignored as a constraint on both sides? Well, then how will the game end? All games must have an end point.
I have no answers.
Sure you have answers, but you are afraid that the answer might be terrifying.
Imagine you are in prison, and are sitting quietly at your table in the dining hall.
There is a thug, who is the Alpha Male in the prison. He is doing everything he can to intimidate you, to frighten you. He wants to assure himself that he has dominance over you.
So he stands above you, he changes his tone to be menacing, he glares at you, and he pounds the table at which you’re quietly eating. He even moves as if to beat you up.
But here’s the catch – he never actually follows up to do it, to carry our his threats.
It’s all a mind-fuck. He knows that if he actually assaults you, you can also hurt him very badly, even if you lose the fight and end up in the ICU, he’ll also get a crushed rib cage, a broken femur, a dislocated shoulder and he’ll lose an eye. He’ll be going to the hospital too.
He wants you to FEAR him, he wants to HUMILIATE you, but he won’t actually initiate a fight because it’ll cost him. Why won’t he go ahead and hit first? Because you’ve made it clear that you’re not afraid of a fight, and that if he crosses that line, it’s on.
Say he goes crazy, no fault of yours. He attacks. THEN, ITS ON. Simple as that. You’re psychologically ready.
It requires nerves of steel to be calm if you’re the guy minding your own business. But if you do manage to relax and sit there continuing to eat and not mind him – that’s going to massively frustrate the prison Thug.
Should you modify your behavior to buy peace and quiet? Well, it might get the Thug off your back, or it might encourage him to try further mind-fucking you. Since he’s a Thug, any concession to him will not be treated as diplomacy, it’ll be seen as weakness to be exploited.
“A Thug’s a Thug”, that’s the way they are. You may as well just go about your business.
There you sit, not looking for a fight, but knowing within yourself that you are 100% READY for one. And the Thug knows it.
There you have it, that’s Russia’s strategy. It’s the only sane strategy. Could the whole situation blow up? Sure, but that would in no way be preventable by Russia.
If we truly, desperately want a war, we will manufacture an excuse regardless of Russian behavior.
It’s not in any way on Russia – it’s on us.
The sad (and dangerous) part is that during America's brief moment in the sun as "the lone superpower" it developed a thuggish personality. It's trapped there, and can't bring itself back to being a powerful man in a room with other powerful men. Somewhere along the way it lost its capacity for what used to be called respect. A very dangerous development.
> But here’s the catch – he never actually follows up to do it, to carry our his threats.
Interesting, that the OLD America knew it, for example:
Even more fitting would be another scene from Magnificent Seven, where the Russia-born Yul Brynner is exactly dining at the table while a drunk insecure Chico tries to menace him until falling from his feet into drunk sleep. Sadly that piece was not cut into a short clip.
Though Chico is not even really threatening, basically he "pulls a braid" begging to be noticed, and gets denied even in this.
The recent exchanges between Kremlin and White House look kind of that.
- You are irrelevant
- Now we are! No we are!
Even with the recent Idlib attack, where USA make loud claims in before only to claim after the happened attack that Putin was feared by the Washington-drawn red lines and thus exhibited reservation unlimited to wild Russian hordes.
Recently posted on Unz, but also on Fred Reed’s site, was his essay on the state of America.
https://fredoneverything.org/decline-in-the-fall-or-late-summer-anyway-by-fred-gibbon/
While the Intel services of Russia may not be crackerjack, surely they aware of the salient points he made about the future of dysfunctional America:
.
Roberts in his reply misses Andrei’s point: when dealing with a crazy person, best not to push him over the edge. Russia and China realize America is a “dead nation walking.”
Whatever its future is, it’s bleak.
I think Russia will absorb blows; sticks and stones so far as words, and even casualties up to a point. The American military was warned last April how far they can push. If there are massive U.S. inflicted casualites of Russians in Syria, Russia will respond, but probably not by sinking an aircraft carrier because lunatic neocons will launch nukes.
But America has to have the illusion of invincibility. If Russia breaks it, it’s game over. Hence I don’t believe the military will push too far. I may be wrong.
So, there’s nothing much more to do or say. We just have to sit back and see what develops and trust that Russia will act with restraint. Because Russia has time on her side.
The only thing he can trip on is internal policies: not so much pension “reform” as continuing integration into the dollar-based section of world economy. That’s what the Empire is targeting, as it rightly considers this integration Russia’s “Achilles heel”. Russia is trying to disengage from the dollar, but maybe not actively enough. Then again, I am sure Putin knows a lot that I don’t.
Internal policies and generally Russia socio economic system is imho where major weakness and long term danger for Russia is. Putin and his team foreign policy and military policies are very good. Pension reform is a stab in the back by capitalistic Russia overlords and is strategically long term very damaging step both in how people treat the state and demographically.
I have to say this poison arrow at the heart of the Russian people is making me re-evaluate my entire position on Putin...
For sure PCR is dead on about Russian neoliberal policies...
I strongly suspect that Russia as a capitalist country open to external market forces is not going to be stable. Look at the EU countries or Japan: technically, many have greater economies than Russia, but all are pathetic lackeys of the Empire, shamefully spineless and obsequious. Thus, either Russia returns to a more egalitarian model, or it becomes a nonentity, like Ukraine.
Bleeding leads to anarchy which was the Israeli aim to have , so that it can divide Syria attack Lebanon and threaten Iran while scooping up Golan de jure.
Now the aims are in tatters . The war has not been won by the psychos and the Nazis
Russia has won in Georgia and Crimea already while decreasing its military expenses .
USA meanwhile is hurting from within Its establishment is fractured . It is hurting its allies ( Canada, Germany UK ) not hurting its enemies at all. Russia ahs turned enemies into partners .
Suicide by vet 20 per day . Returnees hate military leaderships. US citizen displaces the fears and anger on something that has no value and relevance but gives them succor and sense of activity.
Any patriot will look into and change the direction .
But changing the direction will mean the resumption of sovereignty . USA is bleeding itself to death in open daylight for everybody to see the leech working its way up the veins. That leech- dare none speak its name .
Re: “That leech- dare none speak its name .”
Leech, thy name is pensions.
Interest rates below the actuarially-planned return are fatal over time.
Time’s up.
Our politicians are brainwashed into conflict with Russia by the Judaists, who own and operate the US media and our govt.
Most common people in the US have NO animosity towards Russia or the Russian people and love and admire the latter, a most beautiful and smart people.
Since white people are called Caucasians, our origins are in the Caucasus mountains of Russia.
Our ancestors spread from Russia into Europe, and then to the new world.
See the Kurgan hypothesis: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kurgan_hypothesis
See the book by Mallory, "In Search of the Indo-Europeans".
My dream is to go see Sintashta and see the tombs of our ancestors. And the Caucasus mountains.
And the Pontic Caspian Steppe where our brave and noble ancestors raced chariots.
Russia is our holy land, not Israel.
White people are called “Caucasians” for no reason that is scientific. The German scientist Johann Friedrich Blumenbach in 1795, divided the human species into five races: Caucasian, the “white” race; Mongolian, the “yellow” race; Malayan, the “brown” race; Ethiopian, the “black” race; and American, the “red” race. He considered the Caucasians to be the first race on Earth, consistent with the common conception—based on Biblical reasoning— of the Caucasus as “a place of human origin” because the Bible describes Noah landing his ark in the Caucasus, the highest mountains near the Biblical world, therefore the first land to appear as the Flood receded. Traditionally this is either Mount Judi or Mount Ararat. (Ararat is the name of the highest mountain on the Armenian Turkish border.) In Greek mythology, Zeus chained Prometheus to a rock in the Caucasus. The Caucasus is a place is where the European, Mesopotamian, and Asian worlds meet. Since, in the Bible, the Black race comes from the son of Noah, who is Ham, either Ham was born after the Flood, or he and his family came out of the Ark with the rest. It’s mythology, but not science and you can base nothing on it except art. The Flood itself is the historical event of the Mediterranean breaking into the depression which became the Black Sea, although the symbolism, as that of puberty flooding the psyche is universal enough.
There was one other explanation.
Reportedly close to Cuba and Bermuda there is a place where Earth skin is very thin after some giant meteor hit it in ancient times. That giant meteor could have caused a giant tsunami that went around the globe.
This is a tough call. Let’s say Andrei is correct and Russia is winning on more fronts than losing, they still haven’t won and therein lies the problem. A lot can still happen to change the dynamic for the worst.
But if cold war 2.0 is predictable and linear as Andrei seems to think it will be than Russia can probably run out the clock on this Jewish controlled satrapy that used to be America and reap the spoils of this latest cold war (thanks to U.S. intransigence). However, America under Jewish management has proven to extremely reckless with little regard for consequences, so that’s probably not a safe bet.
There are things we can learn from American Indians, but they were no saints.
How is that relevant to the issue of multiple broken treaties by our ancestors?
I will thus limit my comment to the energy sector of Turkey for the benefit of other readers. Turkey MUST play nice with Russia and Iran as 57% of Turkey’s natural gas supply came from Russia and another 20% from Iran. The rest came from Azerbajan (10%), Algeria and Nigeria (10%, as LNG), Qatar (2% as LNG), and internal production (1%). Of this total Russia supplies about 30 BCM/year (2017 figures).
The planned Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) from Azerbaijan through Turkey will not be completed before 2018 and would only initially supply 6 BCM of natural gas to Turkey. The current Azerbaijan pipeline cannot supply additional gas, especially in winter as it relies on supplemental Russian gas during these months.
While Iraqi Kurdistan was building a natural gas pipeline to Turkey it will not be ready this year, even if the Kurdish PKK no longer attack Kurdish gas and oil pipelines in Turkey.
Turkey must also face the risk that Ukraine will resume the war with DPR/LPR that could potentially cut off gas supplies via the TransBalkan pipeline . Given that Turkey has in the past consumed up to 7 BCM of natural gas per month in Winter the potential loss of 14 BCM from this pipeline would cripple the economy in Winter and cause social unrest that can only be blamed on Turkey and Ukraine and by extension the US and EU states.
Turkey, in panic mode, has signed a contract with Qatar to supply natural gas, however due to a lack of terminal offloading/storage (total maximum annual capacity of 14 BCM) in Turkey, it would be impossible to put most of the gas into Turkey's gas network. This supply is also potentially threatened by a Saudi/UAE invasion of Qatar that has been forestalled by Turkish troops integrated into the Qatar defense forces. Qatar is also reliant on food imports from Iran due to the Gulf states sanctions. This also give me hope that Qatar will agree to stop massive weapons to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in Iblib further leading to a political settlement.
Thanks for that useful detail on the Turkish energy situation Kroll…
There’s a few interesting reports from Al Masdar News about a large number of Russian airstrikes on Idlib [as of yesterday]…although Sputnik reports a much smaller activity…
Plus also from AMN Turks supposedly beefing up their 12 Idlib observation posts, supposedly as a ‘response’…
Also reports that Pompeo and Turkish FM Cavosoglu have been talking by phone…
I’m still calling bullshit on the Erdog bluff…and the stepped up Russian strikes, including on the Turkestan Islamic Party, tells me that the Russians along with Iran, Syria…and behind the scenes China, have agreed that the Idlib op is going full steam ahead…
The Russia, Turkey and Iran summit this Friday in Tehran will be the final chance for Erdog to come to heel…and I expect that will happen…
I would say overall there is some anxiety before the shooting starts which is normal…but I don’t see how anyone is going to stop the liberation…that train has long left the station…
As for the big US bluff and bluster, it is just that…of course if somehow the basement crazies take control of Mattis’ brain and the US starts actually aiming its T-hawks at SAA formations in the Idlib battle zone…then I do not see how the Russians cannot but respond…
That is no longer a symbolic firecracker show and likely loss of Russian life as well, since Russian officers are embedded with the elite SAA 4′th Division and other combat units…but I still don’t see how that could possibly happen with Mattis in charge [unless he isn't...hard to tell with the US these days]
The birth of Christian faith constituted a moral revolution of unprecedented scale.
It appeared on the shores of what was the centre of the world, the Mediterranean, which was dominated by the Roman Empire , the Zionists of their time. They had similar policies: greed, total disrespect for human life, dumbing down and corruption of the human soul.
The Roman Empire's "greatness" deserves to be recalled: slavery, forced prostitution of slave children as a common industry, mass extermination of civilians after military victories, humans slaughtered for entertainment in circus games.
Christian faith came up as an extraordinary, non-violent, liberation philosophy and such transformed the world that it erased this filth and iniquity. The bashing out of Christianity is just another arrow to the Zionist arrow.
I’m not sure what you mean when you say, “…the Roman Empire, the Zionists of their time.” Will you clarify this please?
Rome’s greatness was genuine. The greatness of their role in human history is not evaluated based only on the aspects that you mention.
It might be good if you would subject the Christian religion to the same criteria that you use in estimating the greatness of the Roman Empire. Would you say that Christianity has had no negative qualities, no negative aspects in its history? Certainly the Christian religion has definitely not “…erased this filth and iniquity,” that you speak of. Nor does my comment constitute bashing, I think. Bashing would employ more basic words and go on longer.
I’m sure you meant to say, “The bashing out of Christianity is just another arrow to the Zionist bow,” or something like that. But it’s not true. Christianity has served Jewish interests very well. And it continues to do so. Genius is not required in figuring this out. An ordinary human mind is capable of realizing it. Careful objective thought works well enough.
Rome is pictured as "great" mainly in the Anglo-Saxon world , because Anglo-Saxons were very much driven by imperialistic pursuits throughout their history, so they projected Rome's so-called "greatness" as a justification to their own greed.
Rome is not considered as "great" in the German world, which is indisputably the superior intellectual milieu in Europe. Rome is utterly despised by German historians; it could never completely subdue this country, which is probably why Germany was able to evolve in such a strong, united and cultured society.
What exactly did the Romans invent? The oldest bridge in the world is in Smyrna, Turkey, built 800 BC. Etruscans and Ancient Greeks had already invented true arches. "Roman" baths could be found in ancient Turkey long before Rome was born.
Rome did not even manage to take the prize of military genius, as this goes without discussion to its Nr 1 foe, Hannibal from Carthage.
What Rome really invented was slavery, imperialism and exploitation.
Similarly, Christianity ought to be looked at not just under the "Zionist Protestant" angle. There are many different branches in Christianity.
Catholics have consistently opposed usury, a major disease plaguing humankind to the day.
And the great patriotism and idealism of the Russian people is much due to their Christian Orthodox faith .
Finally, one cannot judge with the same criteria a project based on human greed and thirst for power (the Roman empire), and a spiritual search for transcendence (the Christian faith). Human beings do have spiritual aspirations; it is often the best in them.
Yes, I know and I agree. My only point was that FDR’s system established a legitimacy and prestige for the US that didn’t rely on what I agree is and was largely mythical US military power.
The US fought hard and well in Japan but compromised its honor with Nagasaki and Hiroshima and after that has never fought well at scale since.
Yup…where are the jobs for the young graduates going to come from when the retirement age is extended…?
I have to say this poison arrow at the heart of the Russian people is making me re-evaluate my entire position on Putin…
For sure PCR is dead on about Russian neoliberal policies…
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SL.UEM.1524.ZS~16%. No shortage of young available. No need for pension reform.
Also, Europe, no shortage, no need for immigration, 'lost generation' in the news,
Due to the Western sanctions and the Macron government policies, French farmers are bringing their skills to Russia and employing native Russians on their leased farms while integrating into Russian society.
https://sputniknews.com/russia/201802101061530513-french-farmer-russian-village/
Likewise, some 15,000 South African farmers are seeking to come to Russia to start a new life bringing their work ethic and skills with them and are willing to bring $100,000 each to lease land.
https://www.rt.com/business/432375-russia-south-africa-farmers/
For Russian citizens the government is giving out free land provided the homestead it and cannot sell the land to developers.
Russia has also taken in over a million Russians from Ukraine leaving Ukraine with a massive brain/skill drain. As many remaining Malorussians (little russians) in Ukraine say: let the Poles take Gailicia and Lvov if they take the neo-nazis too.
If not for nuclear weapons, things would be much simpler, and once they eventually got a bloody military nose, there might be a popular uprising, probably leading to the wholesale massacre of all our ruling political, financial, and intellectual elites. This would definitely serve them right and also provide excellent business to Chinese guillotine-manufacturers. But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful, so I guess there's not all that much we can do except sit around and worry.
Why so anti-American, Ron Unz? You know that plenty of people in China still worship America? And returnees are still viewed by many as losers who couldn’t made it in America. Though much less so than a decade ago.
People always confuse being anti-American Government with being anti-American.
In fact, it is the most recent American (Federal) governments which are patently anti-American.
Please explain how the present* US government's foreign policies are helping the American people, the American taxpayer. Isn't that why this country was founded?
And isn't it the role of the Government ?
[..... certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men,....] (from Independence Declaration)
Which one of those unalienable rights will be secured with a nuclear war with Russia?
Please explain how the US taxpayers benefited from the illegal invasion of Iraq, which killed ~4,500 GIs, wounded 10s of 1,000s more, most of whom will require lifetime medical care and assistance paid for by you know who....increased the national debt by trillions. There is no end.
Pretty much everything the federal governments/administrations have done past few decades are patently anti-American, read anti-America/anti-American people.....and pro-Globalist interests, pro-multi-national corporate interests and at the expense of the American taxpayer.
Below is a quote by a former POTUS, hardly a man who was anti-American.
The quotation is in reference to criticizing a POTUS, but equally applies to pretty much all of the recent US federal administrations.
[“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
― Theodore Roosevelt]
We need more 'anti-Americans' like Ron Unz to shine a light on the slithering anti-human creatures that are hiding under the surface of the putrid swap, incongruously still bearing the name of a genuine American patriot.
* ....and by present I don't mean Trump: I mean the whole lot of them as far as I can remember .....Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama,.......
Rome's greatness was genuine. The greatness of their role in human history is not evaluated based only on the aspects that you mention.
It might be good if you would subject the Christian religion to the same criteria that you use in estimating the greatness of the Roman Empire. Would you say that Christianity has had no negative qualities, no negative aspects in its history? Certainly the Christian religion has definitely not "...erased this filth and iniquity," that you speak of. Nor does my comment constitute bashing, I think. Bashing would employ more basic words and go on longer.
I'm sure you meant to say, "The bashing out of Christianity is just another arrow to the Zionist bow," or something like that. But it's not true. Christianity has served Jewish interests very well. And it continues to do so. Genius is not required in figuring this out. An ordinary human mind is capable of realizing it. Careful objective thought works well enough.
“Rome’s greatness was genuine”
Rome is pictured as “great” mainly in the Anglo-Saxon world , because Anglo-Saxons were very much driven by imperialistic pursuits throughout their history, so they projected Rome’s so-called “greatness” as a justification to their own greed.
Rome is not considered as “great” in the German world, which is indisputably the superior intellectual milieu in Europe. Rome is utterly despised by German historians; it could never completely subdue this country, which is probably why Germany was able to evolve in such a strong, united and cultured society.
What exactly did the Romans invent? The oldest bridge in the world is in Smyrna, Turkey, built 800 BC. Etruscans and Ancient Greeks had already invented true arches. “Roman” baths could be found in ancient Turkey long before Rome was born.
Rome did not even manage to take the prize of military genius, as this goes without discussion to its Nr 1 foe, Hannibal from Carthage.
What Rome really invented was slavery, imperialism and exploitation.
Similarly, Christianity ought to be looked at not just under the “Zionist Protestant” angle. There are many different branches in Christianity.
Catholics have consistently opposed usury, a major disease plaguing humankind to the day.
And the great patriotism and idealism of the Russian people is much due to their Christian Orthodox faith .
Finally, one cannot judge with the same criteria a project based on human greed and thirst for power (the Roman empire), and a spiritual search for transcendence (the Christian faith). Human beings do have spiritual aspirations; it is often the best in them.
'ancient' Turkey?
There is no such thing: it's an oxymoron.
Nomad Turkic tribes arrived at the outer edges of Asia Minor from East and Central Asia around 1,000 A.D., long, long, long after Rome was born.
There were ancient, creative, sedentary civilizations that created much long before Rome was born.
But it was not 'ancient' (sic) Turkey.
In my opinion your points tend to deal with superficial matters. Their veracity depends on unusual perception of narrow meanings, and some of them are not true.
For example: Romans did not invent slavery. Slavery existed in the animal world even before humans existed. Black Africans practiced slavery for many thousands of years before Rome existed, and still they do. The early Germans called themselves the Holy Roman Empire. Even the Kaiser's title "Kaiser" is mostly just a different spelling of how the title "Ceasar" was pronounced (approximately) in ancient Latin. Early Germans did not despise the Romans, they emulated them.
Goodbye and best wishes.
I have to say this poison arrow at the heart of the Russian people is making me re-evaluate my entire position on Putin...
For sure PCR is dead on about Russian neoliberal policies...
Youth unemployment in Russia, last data from
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SL.UEM.1524.ZS
~16%. No shortage of young available. No need for pension reform.
Also, Europe, no shortage, no need for immigration, ‘lost generation’ in the news,
No, it would mean that Russia started World War III, and the human race would be in peril.
"Moreover, if Israel and its population were truly destroyed, that would remove one of the biggest hateful, warmongering influences on the us government."
That is a broad overgeneralization.
"But what a terribly sad thing to contemplate."
Actually. you relish that thought, which is sick.
That is not the point.
Here applies the Three hat theory.
Here it goes.
Israel controls US decisions.
Russians know that Israel controls US decision.
Than Israel knows that Russians knows that Israel controls US decisions.
Than Israel realizes that vengeful Russians will take out Israel.
So what is the conclusion?
Conclusion is that Israel will not permit US to use nuclear weapons.
Buddhism is not a religion.
In simple terms, any system of beliefs that includes supernatural beings with supernatural powers is a religion, be it simple worship of ancestors (like Romans, Chinese) or a system of elaborate tales involving these beings, like the Bible.
I have to say this poison arrow at the heart of the Russian people is making me re-evaluate my entire position on Putin...
For sure PCR is dead on about Russian neoliberal policies...
I am trying to be objective and do consider his foreign policy and the way he handles situation with USA and the West as very good. But his internal policies cannot be any different because Putin himself is liberal. The way internal issues and problems are getting solved are anti people. Majority is against pension reform but it proceeds which also speaks about so called democracy. I am afraid Putin is building in a lot of long term troubles for Russia. Somewhat similar to Alexander II handling of peasant and land question. Again. I hope i am wrong only time will tell. I wonder what vision of future russia putin has. One thing for sure that to have any future Russia needs to survive current transition. Here Putin is doing fine work.
Ah, nice photo from МАКС airshow!
David Reich, a geneticist and paleo anthropologist, in his book ” Who We Are and How We Got Here” points to the massive Yamnaya invasion of Europe. These people were pastoralists from the steppes of central Asia, (Russia) and mixed (defeated) the Corder Ware and Bell Beaker cultures. Your pointing to Russia as the Mother of Western Civilization is not far off.
I think that the pension “reform”, in addition to being an attempt to rob the least protected, is an indicator that Putin is afraid of Russian oligarchs more than of Russian population. Maybe he has a point, but it looks ugly.
I strongly suspect that Russia as a capitalist country open to external market forces is not going to be stable. Look at the EU countries or Japan: technically, many have greater economies than Russia, but all are pathetic lackeys of the Empire, shamefully spineless and obsequious. Thus, either Russia returns to a more egalitarian model, or it becomes a nonentity, like Ukraine.
{Why so anti-American…}
People always confuse being anti-American Government with being anti-American.
In fact, it is the most recent American (Federal) governments which are patently anti-American.
Please explain how the present* US government’s foreign policies are helping the American people, the American taxpayer. Isn’t that why this country was founded?
And isn’t it the role of the Government ?
[..... certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men,....] (from Independence Declaration)
Which one of those unalienable rights will be secured with a nuclear war with Russia?
Please explain how the US taxpayers benefited from the illegal invasion of Iraq, which killed ~4,500 GIs, wounded 10s of 1,000s more, most of whom will require lifetime medical care and assistance paid for by you know who….increased the national debt by trillions. There is no end.
Pretty much everything the federal governments/administrations have done past few decades are patently anti-American, read anti-America/anti-American people…..and pro-Globalist interests, pro-multi-national corporate interests and at the expense of the American taxpayer.
Below is a quote by a former POTUS, hardly a man who was anti-American.
The quotation is in reference to criticizing a POTUS, but equally applies to pretty much all of the recent US federal administrations.
[“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
― Theodore Roosevelt]
We need more ‘anti-Americans’ like Ron Unz to shine a light on the slithering anti-human creatures that are hiding under the surface of the putrid swap, incongruously still bearing the name of a genuine American patriot.
_____________
* ….and by present I don’t mean Trump: I mean the whole lot of them as far as I can remember …..Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama,…….
Tell that to Buddhists.
In simple terms, any system of beliefs that includes supernatural beings with supernatural powers is a religion, be it simple worship of ancestors (like Romans, Chinese) or a system of elaborate tales involving these beings, like the Bible.
Buddhism is more of a ‘path’ or ‘lifestyle’. Nothing “faith based” for there is evidence the dude was actually real. Albeit, people tend to turn any kind of following into social control, and this is where religion comes in handy.
Rome is pictured as "great" mainly in the Anglo-Saxon world , because Anglo-Saxons were very much driven by imperialistic pursuits throughout their history, so they projected Rome's so-called "greatness" as a justification to their own greed.
Rome is not considered as "great" in the German world, which is indisputably the superior intellectual milieu in Europe. Rome is utterly despised by German historians; it could never completely subdue this country, which is probably why Germany was able to evolve in such a strong, united and cultured society.
What exactly did the Romans invent? The oldest bridge in the world is in Smyrna, Turkey, built 800 BC. Etruscans and Ancient Greeks had already invented true arches. "Roman" baths could be found in ancient Turkey long before Rome was born.
Rome did not even manage to take the prize of military genius, as this goes without discussion to its Nr 1 foe, Hannibal from Carthage.
What Rome really invented was slavery, imperialism and exploitation.
Similarly, Christianity ought to be looked at not just under the "Zionist Protestant" angle. There are many different branches in Christianity.
Catholics have consistently opposed usury, a major disease plaguing humankind to the day.
And the great patriotism and idealism of the Russian people is much due to their Christian Orthodox faith .
Finally, one cannot judge with the same criteria a project based on human greed and thirst for power (the Roman empire), and a spiritual search for transcendence (the Christian faith). Human beings do have spiritual aspirations; it is often the best in them.
{….. ancient Turkey long before Rome was born.}
‘ancient’ Turkey?
There is no such thing: it’s an oxymoron.
Nomad Turkic tribes arrived at the outer edges of Asia Minor from East and Central Asia around 1,000 A.D., long, long, long after Rome was born.
There were ancient, creative, sedentary civilizations that created much long before Rome was born.
But it was not ‘ancient’ (sic) Turkey.
I wonder what your comments is motivated by: good old pedantry or good old racism?
The point is "Ancient Turkey", Anatolia+Eastern Thrace/Asia Minor has been continuously inhabited since the Neolithic , with such settlements going as far as 40,000 years ago.
It has comprised at least, from recollection, 2 out of the 7 World Wonders (Temple of Artemis and Mausoleum at Halicarnassus), holds the oldest surviving stone temple in the world (10 000 years) and the ancient city of Troy, was the cradle of the poet Homer, and that of many successive civilisations and dynasties.
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-Q77dQJygx6w/TxJuzPKNbUI/AAAAAAAAAI0/bWwdkKv0SVA/s640/virgin+mary%2527s+house+nunzio+travel.jpg
In other terms, Rome was to "Ancient Turkey" what Israel is to Iraq and Syria: a vulgar country-bumpkin which is no match to an ancient, refined and universal civilisation.
Eastmoreland!
Tractor, axe, dynamite, and hunting rifle.
Long live the Global warming.
I have to say this poison arrow at the heart of the Russian people is making me re-evaluate my entire position on Putin...
For sure PCR is dead on about Russian neoliberal policies...
There is hope for the young Russian workers via real economic growth due to wealth creation as opposed to US FIRE and FAANG non-productive paper/electronic growth. The sanctions have led to a more self sufficient and diverse agriculture in Russia. Granted the Russian grain crops are reduced this year but so are grain crops across Western Europe due to heavy spring rains and summer drought.
Due to the Western sanctions and the Macron government policies, French farmers are bringing their skills to Russia and employing native Russians on their leased farms while integrating into Russian society.
https://sputniknews.com/russia/201802101061530513-french-farmer-russian-village/
Likewise, some 15,000 South African farmers are seeking to come to Russia to start a new life bringing their work ethic and skills with them and are willing to bring $100,000 each to lease land.
https://www.rt.com/business/432375-russia-south-africa-farmers/
For Russian citizens the government is giving out free land provided the homestead it and cannot sell the land to developers.
Russia has also taken in over a million Russians from Ukraine leaving Ukraine with a massive brain/skill drain. As many remaining Malorussians (little russians) in Ukraine say: let the Poles take Gailicia and Lvov if they take the neo-nazis too.
So? so? So?
What did I tell you?
https://www.rt.com/business/437581-ukraine-labor-catastrophe-people-flee/
Imagine you are in prison, and are sitting quietly at your table in the dining hall. There is a thug, who is the Alpha Male in the prison. He is doing everything he can to intimidate you, to frighten you. He wants to assure himself that he has dominance over you.So he stands above you, he changes his tone to be menacing, he glares at you, and he pounds the table at which you're quietly eating. He even moves as if to beat you up. But here's the catch - he never actually follows up to do it, to carry our his threats. It's all a mind-fuck. He knows that if he actually assaults you, you can also hurt him very badly, even if you lose the fight and end up in the ICU, he'll also get a crushed rib cage, a broken femur, a dislocated shoulder and he'll lose an eye. He'll be going to the hospital too.He wants you to FEAR him, he wants to HUMILIATE you, but he won't actually initiate a fight because it'll cost him. Why won't he go ahead and hit first? Because you've made it clear that you're not afraid of a fight, and that if he crosses that line, it's on. Say he goes crazy, no fault of yours. He attacks. THEN, ITS ON. Simple as that. You're psychologically ready.It requires nerves of steel to be calm if you're the guy minding your own business. But if you do manage to relax and sit there continuing to eat and not mind him - that's going to massively frustrate the prison Thug.Should you modify your behavior to buy peace and quiet? Well, it might get the Thug off your back, or it might encourage him to try further mind-fucking you. Since he's a Thug, any concession to him will not be treated as diplomacy, it'll be seen as weakness to be exploited. "A Thug's a Thug", that's the way they are. You may as well just go about your business.There you sit, not looking for a fight, but knowing within yourself that you are 100% READY for one. And the Thug knows it.
There you have it, that's Russia's strategy. It's the only sane strategy. Could the whole situation blow up? Sure, but that would in no way be preventable by Russia. If we truly, desperately want a war, we will manufacture an excuse regardless of Russian behavior.
It's not in any way on Russia - it's on us.
Your story is an even more illustrative analogy than chicken-eating cats. It’s just about perfect.
The sad (and dangerous) part is that during America’s brief moment in the sun as “the lone superpower” it developed a thuggish personality. It’s trapped there, and can’t bring itself back to being a powerful man in a room with other powerful men. Somewhere along the way it lost its capacity for what used to be called respect. A very dangerous development.
I’d argue the defeat in Vietnam didn’t come as a surprise at all. An awful lot of people saw it coming.
In the context of the main article, words may be just words, but such are the cards used to construct such fictitious houses. Words are VERY powerful in politics, whether national or global.
In simple terms, any system of beliefs that includes supernatural beings with supernatural powers is a religion, be it simple worship of ancestors (like Romans, Chinese) or a system of elaborate tales involving these beings, like the Bible.
You sound confused.
Buddhism is more of a ‘path’ or ‘lifestyle’. Nothing “faith based” for there is evidence the dude was actually real. Albeit, people tend to turn any kind of following into social control, and this is where religion comes in handy.
It might have started as a certain lifestyle, but it developed into a full-blown religion. More is a pity.
Buddhism is more of a ‘path’ or ‘lifestyle’. Nothing “faith based” for there is evidence the dude was actually real. Albeit, people tend to turn any kind of following into social control, and this is where religion comes in handy.
Do you mean to say that reincarnation (borrowed from Hindu religion) is not supernatural? Or that “enlightenment” is natural? Or that the result of it, becoming a Buddha, is natural? Or that Buddhist temples are not religious edifices? And the worship of statues of Buddha and various Bodhisattvas is not a religious ritual?
It might have started as a certain lifestyle, but it developed into a full-blown religion. More is a pity.
Thanks for the heads up on the Russian aerial campaign. The Moon of Alabama website is now really fleshing out the Iblib campaign with details on the terrorist actors and their capabilities, locations and sponsors.
Pat Buchanan once said that “Washington DC is an occupied territory.” But occupied by whom?
In my view, the United States, not just DC, has been ‘occupied’ by the devils from Jekyll Island since the Federal Act of 1913.
The FED started off with zero reserves. Today, the Fed’s balance sheet is over US$4.8 trillion and the US national debt has crossed the Rubicon, to reach US$21.4 trillion.
The Fed is the National Bank of the Zionists and not the de facto Central Bank of America. Search and read the “Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview of 1976″ to understand this.
According to Catherine Austin-Fitts, another US$21 trillion are missing. If that is not bad enough a depressing news for Americans, according to Prof Lawrence Kotlikoff the long-term fiscal gap covering SS and Medicare is way past US$220 trillion. The US is insolvent, he says.
So who are these occupiers? They are the globalist bankers who control the FED, Wall St, the big banks, big media, big social media, big pharma, big oil, majority of the Fortune 500 companies, Hollywood, Las Vegas, CFR, NED, other Think Tanks, academia, the Courts, and the Military Security Congressional Complex.
Trump wants to drain the swamp infested by these globalists who are destroying America for their own nefarious reasons and the Empire is striking back at him from within.
What can Trump do? Nationalize the FED, breakup big media and if there is any designed chaos from the Globalists and big media, Trump can declare Marshal Law and put the treasonous globalists, Neocons and politicians on trial by a military tribunal for national security reasons else the United States’ fate is sealed as its economy will collapse under the weight of its colossal debts, sooner or later.
Push legislation to regulate social media as public services with actual obligations, and limitations on their ability to censor, “stifle”, demonetize, etc. viewpoints and people whom they dislike.
So a country and its people could just be minding its own business, having nothing to do with the Russo-American War, and basically, out of the blue, get hit and annihilated by strategic nuclear weapons. A plausible scenario.
And the real kicker is that those countries can do nothing to prevent either the Americans or Russians from going to war in the first place. Nope, they just sit there, and die. Oh sure, those who can will add their arsenals and “kill” an already dead Russia, but at that point, it makes no difference.
The list of targets to be annihilated is long. Anybody who has committed the “sin” of having any sort of viable economy and capacity for independence, anybody with “power” or just the potential for it, hell even anybody with a nice standard of living, would be slated for annihilation.
Here’s the probable list:
The United States (main enemy), Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina – (can’t allow any of these to inherit the Americas). South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya – (sub-Saharan African countries with large populations and long-term potential). Germany, France, Britain and Italy, plus Poland, Hungary, Sweden and Finland – (European countries with technology/industry, historical grievances and many with bad history with Russia). Egypt (stands to dominate North Africa), Israel (most advanced nation in the Middle East, with nukes), Turkey (obvious target from the Russian perspective), Iran (threat to Russia’s southern flank, obvious Middle East hegemon), Saudi Arabia (powerful, rich, might become dominant). India (too much potential to leave intact, imperial aspirations), China (far. far too powerful to leave standing, fought with the Soviet Union briefly), Pakistan (nukes, large population), Japan (clear threat to Russia’s eastern flank, plus historical grievances), South Korea (too rich and industrialized, gotta take them out), Taiwan (also rich and industrialized), Singapore (just to make sure), Vietnam (populous, and cohesive), Australia (rich, might become the only major Anglo-Saxon culture left – Russia can’t have that), New Zealand (one of the Five Eyes, complicit in Russia’s demise, so they die).
Did I leave anyone out?
Now that I think about it, this is probably America’s target list as well, just with Russia at the top in place of the United States, obviously. Oh, the reasons may be different, but the reasoning would be the same – “if America is to die, there can be no human race or intact planet Earth afterwards.”
Or maybe, just maybe, this whole idea of attacking people who have nothing to do with you or your enemy is, I dunno, utterly delusional.
Quiet, hardworking, serious on education, minds its own business and into genuine local democracy - but every house has a nuclear bunker - just in case.
In the broad strokes, this summary is correct. (I highlighted the parts I considered important.)
And it’s all mostly down the toilet now. Mostly, but we still have some momentum. Kinda like a car whose engine has cut out, but still keeps rolling forward on the freeway for some time, just due to inertia.
From the outside, the car’s running normally. But trying to listen to the non-existent sounds of its engine tells a different story.
So the USA “won” the Cold War? It has had such great success ever since, I notice, with all its spending, wars, invasions and the marvellous peace spreading throughout the globe under the influence of the mightiest military force the world has seen.
Yes, willing support of Zionists by Cristian fundamentalists is a shame. It might be the undoing of the US. Instead of the second coming we might get WWIII, whereupon the issue of coming would become moot: radiation-resistant rats and cockroaches won’t expect Christ or care about his coming.
I agree that would-be bombers (called “leaders” by lying MSM) do not represent anyone except MIC and Zionists. Still, maybe we can do something to stop them. Have to confess: I wish I knew what needs to be done.
I take a ‘non-response’ to my earlier re “do something to stop them” as low-to-zero interest in my suggestion vis-à-vis Sahra Wagenknecht’s new “Aufstehen” ['loose' translation = wake up; stand up]. But I see you refer to “lying MSM” = Lügenpresse. It’s not ‘just’ the lying MSM; an ‘apart’ part of the corrupt&venal MSM are the PFBCs [= publicly financed broadcasters], asserted to be key components of so-called ‘Western’ democracies – but which have, as far as I’ve looked, been ‘co-opted’ by the ccc [= covert-criminal-cabal] led rogue regimes.
Sooo, a *required* 1st step in ‘saving the planet’ from said rogue regimes is for large-enough groups of ‘decent, concerned citizens’ to wrest control of their local PFBCs – with the aim of forcing those PFBCs to cease & desist from transmitting any lies. They, the PFBCs, are usually a) well paid by the taxpayers, b) staffed by well-qualified ‘reporters/commentators’ whose main if not only tasks are to c) know all that is appropriate to know and d) fully and fairly inform both the voters and proles at large. That PFBCs premeditatedly abrogate their mandate is outright treachery; they should a) feel deeply ashamed, b) totally reform their ‘game’ to c) avoid being citizens arrested then prosecuted for their treachery. IF the PFBCs were to be reformed THEN the MSM may die of indecent exposure. Haw. rgds
I tend to agree with many of your points, I just don’t see what can I do in practical terms. In my book, the Democrats have totally discredited themselves by nominating in 2016 one of the most corrupt politicians (her madness is just a cherry on the cake). The Republicans discredited themselves by a recent tax cuts that benefit mostly fat cats and their businesses. Many environmental groups discredited themselves by joining the anti-Trump witch hunt orchestrated by the Deep State. So, who is left there to trust?
There are two great fallacies here in this article.
1. The first fallacy is the idea that America will only bark, growl and make impotent gestures. Yes, it is doing so, but each time that Russia allows it to punch air, it thinks that’s a proof of Russian weakness, and that any gesture short of even more aggressive provocative action is “weakness” or a “retreat”.
Let’s see what happens if Russia sinks an aircraft carrier. In my opinion this is something that needs to be done, not only to punish American aggression but to prove that it’s entire power-projection posture is a hollow sham; it would essentially reduce the American surface navy to obsolescence overnight and doom its Empire. It would also show America that it can not get away with any more provocative action without consequences (thousands of dead war criminals, billions of dollars, and incalculable loss of prestige). Then what? Will the Wall Street capitalists who own America permit a nuclear war that would destroy their profits, not to speak of turning themselves into radioactive ash? Of course not. But they would go to any length – any at all – short of that point; a non nuclear war with Russia would be fine with them, especially since it would be fought in Europe. And every Russian any of restraint emboldens them to push further towards that.
If not sinking a carrier, what’s stopping Russia from shooting down a few American planes? Ten or fifteen American war criminals reduced to smoking charred corpses in wreckage strewn across the Syrian landscape, or prisoners in chains in Damascus, wouldn’t bring about nuclear war, but would be a slap in the face of war-drunk America.
2. The second fallacy is the idea that the future is controllable and/or predictable. Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that Martyanov is correct and that Russia is currently winning with its present strategy. Exactly what gives anyone the idea that this will continue indefinitely? Anything might happen unexpectedly that might throw the whole engine out of gear. Rising sea levels, global warming, desertification – these will *inevitably* cause famines and mass migrations, socioeconomic breakdown and civil war, that will make the current terrorist aggression against Syria look like a picnic. Add to that resource depletion and financial collapse. America can retreat behind the Atlantic Ocean and still menace Russia; but what, exactly, does Russia intend to do then? Should it not set the rules and establish itself in a position of strength right now? Of course it should.
I don’t particularly like Paul Craig Roberts, but he’s more than correct in this instance; it’s more than past time for the Russian bear to prove that it has big, sharp teeth.
Moon Of Alabama is *excellent*. It’s everything Antiwar.com should be but isn’t.
I once asked Antiwar.com's head Justin Raimondo, in the midst of a quiet conversation with him involving several topics, about his opinion of Gilad Atzmon.
It was almost as if if I had suddenly slapped him in the face.
Raimondo's appearance suddenly took on a look of absolute terror and he actually started mumbling incoherently. It was truly a sight to behold. His change in character was so abrupt that it actually startled me. I just stood there wide eyed as he attempted to speak.
He then suddenly turned and almost ran to get away, apparently to avoid any possibility of getting any further non PC cultural contamination that he might come from me.
Stalin, of course, would have approved this attempt by Raimondo to insure his elf preservation.
It was at this point that I suddenly started realizing that Antiwar.com might not be what it claimed to be. Instead, just like its leftwing counterpart, the "Democracy Now" TV program ( which also, incidentially. treats Atzmon like a pariah) it might simply be controlled opposition. designed to steer people away from "certain topics".
Just fakery for the yokels. Raimondo has always been strangely missing in action in the culture wars. Or, for that matter, any real questions about 9-11.
Raimondo was also missing in action a few years ago when his nearby (Marin county, California) newspaper, the pro-Palestinian The Coastal Post suddenly came under serious attack for merely publishing an article by the then forbidden writer (Unz's) Israel Shamir. The Coastal Post (RIP) eventually succumbed to the resulting economic boycott directed in main part by by the local ADL. Interestingly, Jewish "liberals" in the area almost all with very few exceptions applauded its demise. They had already been successful, after all, in using using financial threats to foil attempts get the the ACLU to involved in any sort of defense of The Coastal Post's First Amendment rights.
Antiwar.com hasn't changed its spots It still continues (just like Democracy Now) to shun the writings of both Gilad Atzmon and Israel Shamir
This is a good article. Thank you.
I imagine the USA nowadays as being like a rabid dog, slowly dying but still very dangerous, snapping and snarling at everyone around it, scattering spittle as it lunges and barks but visibly becoming shaky and unsteady on its feet. No one needs to fight it, just to fend it off until it collapses. The Russians and Chinese just need to be patient, time is on their side. By mid century, although I don’t expect to around to see it, I do expect that the USA will be a much weaker country, largely ignored by the rest of the world. It’s amusing to contemplate that by the end of this century the civilised world may expect responsible nuclear powers like China and Korea to try to slowly draw the nuclear teeth of the USA; by bribery, subversion, encouragement of all the self-destructive trends within its society and regime change, leaving it a very crumpled Paper Tiger lying sadly beside the One Road One Belt around the rest of the world.
Just for the record, and damn too late.
> To make your speech less a waste,
> You’ve got to use your power.
Thus is incorrect translation.
The idea is somewhat different, rather
> Whether the situation is calling to use your authority/power
> Empty words would be just a waste of time and breath
There are things we can learn from American Indians, but they were no saints.
The Great Law of Peace that fashioned the Haudenosaunee Confederacy seems to be an inter-Amerindian treaty that has stood the tests of time.
'ancient' Turkey?
There is no such thing: it's an oxymoron.
Nomad Turkic tribes arrived at the outer edges of Asia Minor from East and Central Asia around 1,000 A.D., long, long, long after Rome was born.
There were ancient, creative, sedentary civilizations that created much long before Rome was born.
But it was not 'ancient' (sic) Turkey.
“But it was not ‘ancient’ (sic) Turkey.”
I wonder what your comments is motivated by: good old pedantry or good old racism?
The point is “Ancient Turkey”, Anatolia+Eastern Thrace/Asia Minor has been continuously inhabited since the Neolithic , with such settlements going as far as 40,000 years ago.
It has comprised at least, from recollection, 2 out of the 7 World Wonders (Temple of Artemis and Mausoleum at Halicarnassus), holds the oldest surviving stone temple in the world (10 000 years) and the ancient city of Troy, was the cradle of the poet Homer, and that of many successive civilisations and dynasties.
In other terms, Rome was to “Ancient Turkey” what Israel is to Iraq and Syria: a vulgar country-bumpkin which is no match to an ancient, refined and universal civilisation.
Good old baloney on your part.
Here is what I wrote:
['ancient' Turkey?
There is no such thing: it's an oxymoron.
Nomad Turkic tribes arrived at the outer edges of Asia Minor from East and Central Asia around 1,000 A.D., long, long, long after Rome was born.]
'good old racism' ?
Wow: now my feelings are deeply hurt.
{In other terms, Rome was to “Ancient Turkey” what Israel is to Iraq and Syria: a vulgar country-bumpkin which is no match to an ancient, refined and universal civilisation.}Again: in other or any terms - there is no such thing as 'ancient' Turkey.
Savage, nomad Islamofascist Turkic tribes invaded Asia Minor around 1,000 A.D. and proceeded to destroy those truly ancient, refined, sedentary, creative civilizations that had been there for 1,000s of years. Genuine ancient civilizations. The nomad, barbarian Turks stole everything that those civilizations had created and then proceeded to erase over time any mention or memory of those from whom they stole and misappropriated. And over time, 'thanks' to uneducated mouthpieces like you, people started talking about 'ancient' Turkey. You want to call that ' good old pedantry or good old racism' - go ahead. I call it countering and debunking historical falsehoods, promulgated either deliberately or due to ignorance by the likes of you.I am of Armenian ancestry and I approve this message: ["nomad, savage, barbarian, genocidal Turk tribes invaded Asia Minor and destroyed the ancient civilizations that existed there. There is no such thing as 'ancient' (sic) Turkey: it's an oxymoron.]
Surely Putin’s announcement a few months ago of fantastic new weapons was a credible ‘threat display’ showing that its teeth are bigger and sharper than the American public knew? This gives the American generals and politicians good reason to be more cautious. It may also give them a reason to spend still more money to catch up, hastening their economic collapse as they tried to do to the Soviet Union, but in any case deferring serious conflict. Win/win for Russia.
I strongly suspect that Russia as a capitalist country open to external market forces is not going to be stable. Look at the EU countries or Japan: technically, many have greater economies than Russia, but all are pathetic lackeys of the Empire, shamefully spineless and obsequious. Thus, either Russia returns to a more egalitarian model, or it becomes a nonentity, like Ukraine.
Pension reform in Russia has very little to do with oligarchs nor with alleged Putin’s “fear” of them. Demography, however, does.
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/Russia/Youth_unemployment/
and here:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/812918/youth-unemployment-rate-in-russia/)
So, it’s not like the economy needs more workers.
In fact, very few Russians actually retire at the official retirement age (which, I agree, is ridiculously low – 55 years for women and 60 years for men). Most keep working (if they have jobs), but after “retirement” their income becomes reasonably high for the first time in their lives. So, the goal of the “reform” is to take away these bonuses, so that the oligarchs can steal them. With all due respect for Putin’s international policies, this “reform” is a sham and a shame.
The de-globalization and crisis of international economy will hit everyone.
But that is not about demographics.Would Putin go all Trump and start erecting walls against ex-Soviet republics - it would at least make sense.
Push all Ukrainian guest workers, many of whom are softly russophobic, back to Ukraine. Push all migrants from ex-Soviet xxxx-stans back to their independent countries, then give their jobs to elders. Cruel? Perhaps. But at least that would address the claimed demographics problem.Or propose something better, so that both elders and migrants would have their jobs.
Screw "better", propose "worse", propose at least something.But there is nothing like that. People are said to be forced to the labor market - and not a word is said about cutting unemployment or creating jobs.
So it is not about rebalancing demographics, it is mere "cutting costs".
In reality, people as a rule don't retire at their nominal retirement age. Instead, they keep working as long as they have that opportunity. And they keep contributing to the Pension Fund from their salaries. The only difference is that in addition to the salary they get paid a pension. So, for the first time in the life of many, they have a more or less decent income allowing them to pay off their mortgage or do something for their kids, etc. That won't be the case any longer. Therefore, it's sheer expropriation with far reaching social and demographic consequences. It has nothing whatsoever to do with the "ratio of workers to pensioners" - this is bogus - it won't change.
Actually, the government at some point toyed with the idea of not paying pensions to working retirees as long as they keep working, which shows "where the legs are growing from", if you know what I mean.
The only ones that do retire are the people that don't have jobs available for them. Wherever a workforce is reduced, people of retirement age are the first to be pushed out for a simple reason they have some income to rely on. It's been like that since the Soviet time and it still is. Under the new circumstances, instead of retiring, such people will become unemployed, that's all.
And the real kicker is that those countries can do nothing to prevent either the Americans or Russians from going to war in the first place. Nope, they just sit there, and die. Oh sure, those who can will add their arsenals and "kill" an already dead Russia, but at that point, it makes no difference.
The list of targets to be annihilated is long. Anybody who has committed the "sin" of having any sort of viable economy and capacity for independence, anybody with "power" or just the potential for it, hell even anybody with a nice standard of living, would be slated for annihilation.
Here's the probable list:
The United States (main enemy), Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina - (can't allow any of these to inherit the Americas). South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya - (sub-Saharan African countries with large populations and long-term potential). Germany, France, Britain and Italy, plus Poland, Hungary, Sweden and Finland - (European countries with technology/industry, historical grievances and many with bad history with Russia). Egypt (stands to dominate North Africa), Israel (most advanced nation in the Middle East, with nukes), Turkey (obvious target from the Russian perspective), Iran (threat to Russia's southern flank, obvious Middle East hegemon), Saudi Arabia (powerful, rich, might become dominant). India (too much potential to leave intact, imperial aspirations), China (far. far too powerful to leave standing, fought with the Soviet Union briefly), Pakistan (nukes, large population), Japan (clear threat to Russia's eastern flank, plus historical grievances), South Korea (too rich and industrialized, gotta take them out), Taiwan (also rich and industrialized), Singapore (just to make sure), Vietnam (populous, and cohesive), Australia (rich, might become the only major Anglo-Saxon culture left - Russia can't have that), New Zealand (one of the Five Eyes, complicit in Russia's demise, so they die).
Did I leave anyone out?
Now that I think about it, this is probably America's target list as well, just with Russia at the top in place of the United States, obviously. Oh, the reasons may be different, but the reasoning would be the same - "if America is to die, there can be no human race or intact planet Earth afterwards."
Or maybe, just maybe, this whole idea of attacking people who have nothing to do with you or your enemy is, I dunno, utterly delusional.
Switzerland.
Quiet, hardworking, serious on education, minds its own business and into genuine local democracy – but every house has a nuclear bunker – just in case.
Sorry, it’s not lack of interest, it’s lack of time: real work plus writing, editing, and reviewing papers, as well as organizing and overseeing peer-review as an editor of several journals, writing grants, etc., take most of it.
I tend to agree with many of your points, I just don’t see what can I do in practical terms. In my book, the Democrats have totally discredited themselves by nominating in 2016 one of the most corrupt politicians (her madness is just a cherry on the cake). The Republicans discredited themselves by a recent tax cuts that benefit mostly fat cats and their businesses. Many environmental groups discredited themselves by joining the anti-Trump witch hunt orchestrated by the Deep State. So, who is left there to trust?
One little fault in your logic: the sailors, who will be killed, are not war criminals, but unfortunate grunts who happened to in the wrong place at the wrong time. The war criminals in DC and elsewhere won’t by killed when an aircraft carrier is sunk. This might sober the warmongers up, though.
Really?
Impressment, colloquially "the press" or the "press gang", is the taking of men into a military or naval force by compulsion, with or without notice. Navies of several nations used forced recruitment by various means. The large size of the British Royal Navy in the Age of Sail meant impressment was most commonly associated with Britain. It was used by the Royal Navy in wartime, beginning in 1664 and during the 18th and early 19th centuries as a means of crewing warships, although legal sanction for the practice can be traced back to the time of Edward I of England. The Royal Navy impressed many merchant sailors, as well as some sailors from other, mostly European, nations. ........ The U.S. Continental Navy also applied a form of impressment during the American War of Independence.
Are you saying that is what still is happening in U.S. Navy ?
To put it another way, the "war criminals in DC and elsewhere" are relatively small in number and generally cowardly. What makes them so dangerous are the masses of "order followers" who are willing to do their dirty work for a lie and a paycheck. It is the unquestioning "order followers" that turn the evil thoughts and desires of the 0.1% into a hell on earth for the 99%.
MAD is a stupid strategy. It is promoted to the public as a minor terror-tactic, and I'm fine with that. However, with improved detection and improved weaponry, modern strategy is to force a short-term limited engagement, and come out of it with retained ability and reduced loss of resources.
If you know the location of Minuteman III silos, and you have very low-yield tacticals that target right down to the millimeter, you take out those silos entirely, eliminating a huge proportion of MAD component. Do you think Launch on Warning will actually work? I've gotta bridge for ya.
Preemptively, with superior undersea detection and tracking, you take out the Trident component. Are you going to take some damage? Of course. Will you survive and be in better condition to suppress American efforts going forward?
MAD is a stupid strategy. I do not require that you believe me.
> If you know the location of Minuteman III silos, and you have very low-yield tacticals that target right down to the millimeter, you take out those silos entirely
Providing that
1) the enemy’s rocket would not left silo BEFORE your hit it
2) your rocket WOULD reach the silo intact and unharmed, despite your enemy anti-missile efforts
3) the launchers are all silos, no movable launchers like railway trains or all-terrain vehicles exists/remains
From the very first days of nuclear cold war, it all went about “nuclear triade” – land-based rockets AND aircrafts-based AND submarines-based. And even the land-based rockets were evolving from huge static erections like Gagarin’s rocket into mobile limited in size ones.
Suppressing any of the components is so hard that it can not be done “covertly”, and thus buys time for two other components to strike back.
Rome is pictured as "great" mainly in the Anglo-Saxon world , because Anglo-Saxons were very much driven by imperialistic pursuits throughout their history, so they projected Rome's so-called "greatness" as a justification to their own greed.
Rome is not considered as "great" in the German world, which is indisputably the superior intellectual milieu in Europe. Rome is utterly despised by German historians; it could never completely subdue this country, which is probably why Germany was able to evolve in such a strong, united and cultured society.
What exactly did the Romans invent? The oldest bridge in the world is in Smyrna, Turkey, built 800 BC. Etruscans and Ancient Greeks had already invented true arches. "Roman" baths could be found in ancient Turkey long before Rome was born.
Rome did not even manage to take the prize of military genius, as this goes without discussion to its Nr 1 foe, Hannibal from Carthage.
What Rome really invented was slavery, imperialism and exploitation.
Similarly, Christianity ought to be looked at not just under the "Zionist Protestant" angle. There are many different branches in Christianity.
Catholics have consistently opposed usury, a major disease plaguing humankind to the day.
And the great patriotism and idealism of the Russian people is much due to their Christian Orthodox faith .
Finally, one cannot judge with the same criteria a project based on human greed and thirst for power (the Roman empire), and a spiritual search for transcendence (the Christian faith). Human beings do have spiritual aspirations; it is often the best in them.
I am assuming that you are a mature adult, because of the skillful way that you use English. Your responses tend to indicate that your beliefs are firmly established and that you do not question them. Because of this most attempts to persuade you differently are most likely to be met with a reflexive response, rather than with an attitude conducive to examining information, and the content and manner of your comments tend to confirm this. I am not interested in spending time and energy trying to alter the beliefs of someone whose primary response is going to be combative, contentious, or dogmatic. My purpose is more aligned toward assisting persons who already understand in some degree that the Christian religion is harmful to humans and who are trying to improve their understanding of this fact. For this reason I do not want to engage in debate with you. Therefore I will not reply to your further comments. I don’t intend this as an insult to you, and I am not trying to denigrate you or your comments. It’s just that it would be a waste of my time and energy to engage with you further. I will say the following, though, as feedback.
In my opinion your points tend to deal with superficial matters. Their veracity depends on unusual perception of narrow meanings, and some of them are not true.
For example: Romans did not invent slavery. Slavery existed in the animal world even before humans existed. Black Africans practiced slavery for many thousands of years before Rome existed, and still they do. The early Germans called themselves the Holy Roman Empire. Even the Kaiser’s title “Kaiser” is mostly just a different spelling of how the title “Ceasar” was pronounced (approximately) in ancient Latin. Early Germans did not despise the Romans, they emulated them.
Goodbye and best wishes.
Thanks for your courteous reply: I much appreciate it and it is a credit to your intelligence.
I regret if my comment was perceived as combative or aggressive towards you: it was certainly not meant this way.
A comment only replies to another comment, which in turn is hardly even a snapshot of the complex human personality (yours), but tends to be understood in the context. The context within the Unz Review is that people talk a lot about what they are not allowed to even evoke in real-life political discussions, with Zionist control over political and public life being one of these taboos.
I am not religious in the least. When my brother or my sister express their atheist ideas, I just politely listen.
But when I read attacks in the newspapers or in discussion threads against certain religions, not any religions, but certain specific religions, I know very well, with all my rational mind, that this is deliberately intended at undermining specific ethical principles which oppose the ideological Iron Heel crushing us: the rejection of greed and usury, equality , humanity, solidarity and the pursuit of common collective goals.
And you are right to say that I am opinionated: this is what happens to people once they discover that they have been lied to for too long. Best wishes to you too, kindest regards.
The birth of Christian faith constituted a moral revolution of unprecedented scale.
It appeared on the shores of what was the centre of the world, the Mediterranean, which was dominated by the Roman Empire , the Zionists of their time. They had similar policies: greed, total disrespect for human life, dumbing down and corruption of the human soul.
The Roman Empire's "greatness" deserves to be recalled: slavery, forced prostitution of slave children as a common industry, mass extermination of civilians after military victories, humans slaughtered for entertainment in circus games.
Christian faith came up as an extraordinary, non-violent, liberation philosophy and such transformed the world that it erased this filth and iniquity. The bashing out of Christianity is just another arrow to the Zionist arrow.
Much truth in what you say. But the fact is that our peoples did not stay alive by turning the other cheek, did not maintain or regain their freedom from foreign subjugation by turning the other cheek, did not gain or regain territory or vital resources (water, above all) by turning the other cheek.
If my ancestors and their tribesmen had turned the other cheek, I wouldn’t be here.
And of course, we should never turn the other cheek to a true enemy. Forbearance and forgiveness among family, friends, and generally likeminded, physically nonthreatening people in ones own society or a similar neighboring society, is wonderful, and Christianity is to be praised for its role in propagation such a loving, compromising ethos within a civilization.
Turning the other cheek to an enemy, though, is simply suicidal, therefore immoral and stupid.
Someone like Rosamond can show up now to explain how, as usual, the text of the Bible means something nearly opposite of what it seems to clearly state.
Let me point out that demographics have nothing to do with pension “reform”. Russian youth unemployment is pretty high (see info here:
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/Russia/Youth_unemployment/
and here:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/812918/youth-unemployment-rate-in-russia/)
So, it’s not like the economy needs more workers.
In fact, very few Russians actually retire at the official retirement age (which, I agree, is ridiculously low – 55 years for women and 60 years for men). Most keep working (if they have jobs), but after “retirement” their income becomes reasonably high for the first time in their lives. So, the goal of the “reform” is to take away these bonuses, so that the oligarchs can steal them. With all due respect for Putin’s international policies, this “reform” is a sham and a shame.
what is your definition of "ridiculous" here?
Taxes for those oligarchs are extreamly low etc.
So despite the fact that just rob rich men is not enough, it's logical to start from the richest part of society, but Putin begun from poorest.
Your conclusion that he afraid of oligarchs more than from his people is absolutely right.
Also people see the projects like Olympic games and world cup which were not nesessary.
All this makes the people's support of Putin quickly getting low, but experts like Saker and others can't see it idealizing Putin. Situation is much more complex that it can be seen from US.
PS: Nevertheless I do support Putin's foreign policy, but consider that now it's time not show the other cheek, but give the enemy opportunity to feel (not only hear about) how hard his fist really is.
Imagine you are in prison, and are sitting quietly at your table in the dining hall. There is a thug, who is the Alpha Male in the prison. He is doing everything he can to intimidate you, to frighten you. He wants to assure himself that he has dominance over you.So he stands above you, he changes his tone to be menacing, he glares at you, and he pounds the table at which you're quietly eating. He even moves as if to beat you up. But here's the catch - he never actually follows up to do it, to carry our his threats. It's all a mind-fuck. He knows that if he actually assaults you, you can also hurt him very badly, even if you lose the fight and end up in the ICU, he'll also get a crushed rib cage, a broken femur, a dislocated shoulder and he'll lose an eye. He'll be going to the hospital too.He wants you to FEAR him, he wants to HUMILIATE you, but he won't actually initiate a fight because it'll cost him. Why won't he go ahead and hit first? Because you've made it clear that you're not afraid of a fight, and that if he crosses that line, it's on. Say he goes crazy, no fault of yours. He attacks. THEN, ITS ON. Simple as that. You're psychologically ready.It requires nerves of steel to be calm if you're the guy minding your own business. But if you do manage to relax and sit there continuing to eat and not mind him - that's going to massively frustrate the prison Thug.Should you modify your behavior to buy peace and quiet? Well, it might get the Thug off your back, or it might encourage him to try further mind-fucking you. Since he's a Thug, any concession to him will not be treated as diplomacy, it'll be seen as weakness to be exploited. "A Thug's a Thug", that's the way they are. You may as well just go about your business.There you sit, not looking for a fight, but knowing within yourself that you are 100% READY for one. And the Thug knows it.
There you have it, that's Russia's strategy. It's the only sane strategy. Could the whole situation blow up? Sure, but that would in no way be preventable by Russia. If we truly, desperately want a war, we will manufacture an excuse regardless of Russian behavior.
It's not in any way on Russia - it's on us.
> So he stands above you, he changes his tone to be menacing, he glares at you, and he pounds the table at which you’re quietly eating. He even moves as if to beat you up.
> But here’s the catch – he never actually follows up to do it, to carry our his threats.
Interesting, that the OLD America knew it, for example:
Even more fitting would be another scene from Magnificent Seven, where the Russia-born Yul Brynner is exactly dining at the table while a drunk insecure Chico tries to menace him until falling from his feet into drunk sleep. Sadly that piece was not cut into a short clip.
Though Chico is not even really threatening, basically he “pulls a braid” begging to be noticed, and gets denied even in this.
The recent exchanges between Kremlin and White House look kind of that.
- You are irrelevant
- Now we are! No we are!
Even with the recent Idlib attack, where USA make loud claims in before only to claim after the happened attack that Putin was feared by the Washington-drawn red lines and thus exhibited reservation unlimited to wild Russian hordes.
But timing of the reform stinks. It starts during World Soccer Cup celebration, then it goes on and on and on.
Was it that pressing an issue it could not wait for two more years? With vast public gradual and factual discussion until then? They way HOW it was managed was a black PR operation, regardless of the economic merit.
And sadly, it has little with demographics, too, as it is not accompanied with any reforms to create jobs for those elders no more.
Sure, Japan proposes to lift retirement age up to 70 and all.
The de-globalization and crisis of international economy will hit everyone.
But that is not about demographics.
Would Putin go all Trump and start erecting walls against ex-Soviet republics – it would at least make sense.
Push all Ukrainian guest workers, many of whom are softly russophobic, back to Ukraine. Push all migrants from ex-Soviet xxxx-stans back to their independent countries, then give their jobs to elders. Cruel? Perhaps. But at least that would address the claimed demographics problem.
Or propose something better, so that both elders and migrants would have their jobs.
Screw “better”, propose “worse”, propose at least something.
But there is nothing like that. People are said to be forced to the labor market – and not a word is said about cutting unemployment or creating jobs.
So it is not about rebalancing demographics, it is mere “cutting costs”.
I don’t know about goats, but naturally radiation-resistant rodents and insects would have been grateful to neocons, if they knew who to thank for gifting them the whole Earth as a kingdom.
I suspect a nuke blast area would lose its radiation fairly quickly. Hiroshima was free of radiation fairly quickly.
This famous demographic argument looks genuine but it is false.
In reality, people as a rule don’t retire at their nominal retirement age. Instead, they keep working as long as they have that opportunity. And they keep contributing to the Pension Fund from their salaries. The only difference is that in addition to the salary they get paid a pension. So, for the first time in the life of many, they have a more or less decent income allowing them to pay off their mortgage or do something for their kids, etc. That won’t be the case any longer. Therefore, it’s sheer expropriation with far reaching social and demographic consequences. It has nothing whatsoever to do with the “ratio of workers to pensioners” – this is bogus – it won’t change.
Actually, the government at some point toyed with the idea of not paying pensions to working retirees as long as they keep working, which shows “where the legs are growing from”, if you know what I mean.
The only ones that do retire are the people that don’t have jobs available for them. Wherever a workforce is reduced, people of retirement age are the first to be pushed out for a simple reason they have some income to rely on. It’s been like that since the Soviet time and it still is. Under the new circumstances, instead of retiring, such people will become unemployed, that’s all.
> The Flood itself is the historical event of the Mediterranean breaking into the depression
There was one other explanation.
Reportedly close to Cuba and Bermuda there is a place where Earth skin is very thin after some giant meteor hit it in ancient times. That giant meteor could have caused a giant tsunami that went around the globe.
Quote “Moon Of Alabama is *excellent*. It’s everything Antiwar.com should be but isn’t.”
I once asked Antiwar.com’s head Justin Raimondo, in the midst of a quiet conversation with him involving several topics, about his opinion of Gilad Atzmon.
It was almost as if if I had suddenly slapped him in the face.
Raimondo’s appearance suddenly took on a look of absolute terror and he actually started mumbling incoherently. It was truly a sight to behold. His change in character was so abrupt that it actually startled me. I just stood there wide eyed as he attempted to speak.
He then suddenly turned and almost ran to get away, apparently to avoid any possibility of getting any further non PC cultural contamination that he might come from me.
Stalin, of course, would have approved this attempt by Raimondo to insure his elf preservation.
It was at this point that I suddenly started realizing that Antiwar.com might not be what it claimed to be. Instead, just like its leftwing counterpart, the “Democracy Now” TV program ( which also, incidentially. treats Atzmon like a pariah) it might simply be controlled opposition. designed to steer people away from “certain topics”.
Just fakery for the yokels. Raimondo has always been strangely missing in action in the culture wars. Or, for that matter, any real questions about 9-11.
Raimondo was also missing in action a few years ago when his nearby (Marin county, California) newspaper, the pro-Palestinian The Coastal Post suddenly came under serious attack for merely publishing an article by the then forbidden writer (Unz’s) Israel Shamir. The Coastal Post (RIP) eventually succumbed to the resulting economic boycott directed in main part by by the local ADL. Interestingly, Jewish “liberals” in the area almost all with very few exceptions applauded its demise. They had already been successful, after all, in using using financial threats to foil attempts get the the ACLU to involved in any sort of defense of The Coastal Post’s First Amendment rights.
Antiwar.com hasn’t changed its spots It still continues (just like Democracy Now) to shun the writings of both Gilad Atzmon and Israel Shamir
> the sailors, who will be killed, are not war criminals, but unfortunate grunts who happened to [be] in the wrong place at the wrong time
Really?
Impressment, colloquially “the press” or the “press gang”, is the taking of men into a military or naval force by compulsion, with or without notice. Navies of several nations used forced recruitment by various means. The large size of the British Royal Navy in the Age of Sail meant impressment was most commonly associated with Britain. It was used by the Royal Navy in wartime, beginning in 1664 and during the 18th and early 19th centuries as a means of crewing warships, although legal sanction for the practice can be traced back to the time of Edward I of England. The Royal Navy impressed many merchant sailors, as well as some sailors from other, mostly European, nations. …….. The U.S. Continental Navy also applied a form of impressment during the American War of Independence.
Are you saying that is what still is happening in U.S. Navy ?
If you look at the official breakdown of demographics:
https://www.cfr.org/article/demographics-us-military
you wouldn’t agree with that, as the lowest quintile is as underrepresented as the highest. However, there is a trick played there: the affluence is categorized by neighborhoods. Naturally, most neighborhoods, except the highest (gated communities) and the lowest (slums) are very heterogeneous. In fact, the poorest people tend to enlist, as you can surmise from the proportion of blacks and Hispanics in the armed forces:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/214869/share-of-active-duty-enlisted-women-and-men-in-the-us-military/
That’s why I don’t think that the grunts should be considered war criminals. The officers are a different story. After all, lower ranks exposed the horrible war crime ordered by Lieutenant Calley in My Lai (actually, Son My village, Vietnam, March 16, 1968).
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/Russia/Youth_unemployment/
and here:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/812918/youth-unemployment-rate-in-russia/)
So, it’s not like the economy needs more workers.
In fact, very few Russians actually retire at the official retirement age (which, I agree, is ridiculously low – 55 years for women and 60 years for men). Most keep working (if they have jobs), but after “retirement” their income becomes reasonably high for the first time in their lives. So, the goal of the “reform” is to take away these bonuses, so that the oligarchs can steal them. With all due respect for Putin’s international policies, this “reform” is a sham and a shame.
> which, I agree, is ridiculously low – 55 years for women and 60 years for men
what is your definition of “ridiculous” here?
https://sashat.me/2018/03/27/life-expectancy-in-russia/
But the “reform” should not be just taking away from the ordinary people, it should give them back as much as is taken away. Current project doesn’t do that.
I have to disagree. Just by voluntarily joining the U.S. military – especially now that it’s become so obvious that the U.S. military is a force for evil in the world – they leave themselves morally defenseless against attack. (Not to mention the fact that they would seem to be ignoring their enlistment oath to support and defend the constitution).
To put it another way, the “war criminals in DC and elsewhere” are relatively small in number and generally cowardly. What makes them so dangerous are the masses of “order followers” who are willing to do their dirty work for a lie and a paycheck. It is the unquestioning “order followers” that turn the evil thoughts and desires of the 0.1% into a hell on earth for the 99%.
Would you feel safe with a military (including the Reserves and the National Guard) that’s overwhelmingly nonwhite?
Add in the constant media/cultural effort to whip up resentment against white people.
Then add the historic war, land conquest, and tension between us and Mexicans, who will inevitably constitute the largest group in “our” military if whites stop enlisting.
Perhaps we could see MORE white people joining the military and simply refusing to follow their orders when those orders are to oppress their own people or to murder people abroad with whom we are not in any constitutionally declared war.
In fact, decent soldiers of any race would be morally and legally justified in doing so. (The Constitution is our highest man-made law here, not the order of the president or the order of a general. Yeah I know, hahaha.)
what is your definition of "ridiculous" here?
IMO it’s ridiculous considering recent gains in life expectancy
https://sashat.me/2018/03/27/life-expectancy-in-russia/
But the “reform” should not be just taking away from the ordinary people, it should give them back as much as is taken away. Current project doesn’t do that.
Imagine we made a technology to keep people alive in "vegetable state" until 400 y.o.
Will it provide for retirement at 350 y.o. ?
I tend to agree with many of your points, I just don’t see what can I do in practical terms. In my book, the Democrats have totally discredited themselves by nominating in 2016 one of the most corrupt politicians (her madness is just a cherry on the cake). The Republicans discredited themselves by a recent tax cuts that benefit mostly fat cats and their businesses. Many environmental groups discredited themselves by joining the anti-Trump witch hunt orchestrated by the Deep State. So, who is left there to trust?
OK; I know about ‘pressure of work’ [my sympathy], and I’m not demanding responses, but this exchange started with
in a field that I’m interested in.
Now you mention Repugs, Dummos and Greenies, with my misspellings carrying a message: I do not think that we [citizens, sheople, proles] can vote our way out. The ‘representative’ model is broken almost everywhere I’ve looked; anywhere there is any ‘plank’ of the erring-ideology of neo-liberalism [aka voodoo economics] implemented, say [privatisation being particularly noxious], is a place where the sheople have been smacked in the chops then kicked down the gurgler. Then there’s $-corruption and/or 5th-column capture, plus this nasty one: “Now I’m elected, I’ll do what *I* like!” = the paraphrased response to my direct Q: “What will you do to determine the electorate’s wishes on that specific topic?”
As a practical alternate to pitchforks and tumbrels [the rogue regimes would slay us], I like to think of what might/could work. Citizen-initiated, single-subject referendums [= CIRs] can work in the real world but are also subject to corruption like $s and lying lobbying, so CIRs would require a) a ‘total truth environment,’ b) actively engaged, fully and fairly informed voters – that’s a lot of organisation and effort. 1st step – as mentioned – is the total reform of the local PFBC, primarily to eliminate all lies. IF that could be made to happen THEN the MSM-Lügenpresse would be publicly ‘exposed and shamed’ into ‘truth mode’ also. That’s the theory, and it’s all a mighty big IF. Since ‘silence is acquiescence,’ one must do something = get locally organized, say, to 1st stop the lies then 2nd, get on with ‘saving the planet.’ rgds
In general, I’d like to see something in between voting (which became an exercise in futility) and pitchforks (firearms in case of the US), but I don’t.
So, it’s not like the economy needs more workers.
In fact, very few Russians actually retire at the official retirement age (which, I agree, is ridiculously low – 55 years for women and 60 years for men). Most keep working (if they have jobs), but after “retirement” their income becomes reasonably high for the first time in their lives. So, the goal of the “reform” is to take away these bonuses, so that the oligarchs can steal them. With all due respect for Putin’s international policies, this “reform” is a sham and a shame.
I don’t have right now much time to elaborate on the issue and I agree, it is a matter of debate, but I would be very cautious using statistical data from World Bank which counts and I quote:
Since when schoolchildren of the age 15 through 17 are counted as a labor force remains a complete mystery to me, granted that in my time in late 1970s we worked during summer vacations half-a-day (I worked for three years at a shipyard) to earn pocket money, sometimes substantial ones, to buy jeans, latest albums by Genesis or Slade, and well…you know…the other things. I do however agree that Russian youth of the more adult age, especially after 23, who have degrees in management, political economy, political science, law and other “business” fields DO have issues with employment–in nowadays Russian economy CNC operators, tool and die makers, welders, composite materials technicians etc. are in a huge demand. Lawyers? Not so much, together with other “managers”.Just to demonstrate–get on any Russia’s job sites and for a short forensic experiment type CNC Operators/Programmers (Operator Stankov c ChPU).
Here Limonov has different opinion. I am trying to figure, if he is serious, is that irony or he has completely lost his marbles.
https://russian.rt.com/opinion/550004-limonov-pensionnoe-zakonodatelstvo-putin
Really?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Impressment
Impressment, colloquially "the press" or the "press gang", is the taking of men into a military or naval force by compulsion, with or without notice. Navies of several nations used forced recruitment by various means. The large size of the British Royal Navy in the Age of Sail meant impressment was most commonly associated with Britain. It was used by the Royal Navy in wartime, beginning in 1664 and during the 18th and early 19th centuries as a means of crewing warships, although legal sanction for the practice can be traced back to the time of Edward I of England. The Royal Navy impressed many merchant sailors, as well as some sailors from other, mostly European, nations. ........ The U.S. Continental Navy also applied a form of impressment during the American War of Independence.
Are you saying that is what still is happening in U.S. Navy ?