"China, Number One Economic Power for Half Decade, Dashes On"

The recent China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai attracted little attention in the Western press but it is one more reminder that China is an economic and trading powerhouse that has surpassed the US. That is right, the word is “surpassed.” The CIIE also serves to remind us that China’s economic power now stands on four mighty pillars.
Americans must understand this clearly, for ultimately all power grows out of economic power, including military power. A confrontational approach to China is therefore extremely dangerous in many ways, and it is being urged on us by almost all of the ruling Elite. The consequences of such confrontation are far different from aggression against Venezuela or Bolivia or Syria or Iraq or Afghanistan- or even Russia. Failure to comprehend China’s strength could lead to a mortal disaster for the U.S. – and for China and indeed the world, as Henry Kissinger has recently warned us.
This brief essay is written as one small contribution to forestall such a disaster. It provides a thumbnail sketch, a primer, of China’s economic tetrad, that is four pillars which provide a measure of China’s power and how it interacts with the world based on that power. These four are: 1, The GDP in PPP terms; 2, Exports; 3,Imports; and 4, Internal Retail Market. In each case we shall compare them to the U.S. There have been plenty of forecasts predicting the imminent disintegration of China’s economy over the decades, and none has come to pass. So, let us have done with forecasts and concentrate mainly on what we observe before us. In that spirit this essay is for the most part a review of cold, hard facts as they presently exist. It is written by a non-economist and that is one reason it hews to the world as it is, not as it might or might not be, given a host of assumptions, models and, mostly, wishful thinking. I hope it does not insult your intelligence, dear reader. It is only an introduction that hopefully also serves as a wake-up call to the reality of our world.
1.China has the world’s largest GDP in PPP terms and this has been true since November, 2014.
Of the four economic pillars we wish to consider, the first and most fundamental is the sheer size of its economy as seen in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Here the conventional wisdom views China’s as the number two GDP – but the surprise to most people is that in fact it is number one. China now has the largest GDP in the world in Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms, a metric used by the IMF, World Bank and even the CIA for comparing GDPs of different countries. So it is a measure not to be dismissed lightly or dismissed at all. The IMF which provides the most recent data, provided in October, 2019, gives the PPP-GDP for China and the US, thus:
China, $27.3 trillion U.S., $21.4 trillion
(The number for China does not include Hong Kong, a Chinese city, with a PPP-GDP of $0.491 trillion or Macau with $0.078 trillion. Those two bring China’s total to $27.9 tn.)
Let’s now consider what the PPP metric is in order to see why it is the most meaningful way to compare national GDPs. Briefly the PPP calculation corrects the nominal GDP, the GDP of any country in dollars. The nominal GDP is calculated simply by using the present currency exchange rate to express a country’s GDP in dollars rather than the native currency, for example the Chinese yuan. The PPP correction of the nominal GDP gives a measure of the actual purchasing ability or purchasing power of the total GDP in a given country. Let’s take a [hypothetical] example to understand this. [Suppose] China produced 127 trillion yuan’s worth of goods and services in 2017. Using an exchange rate of 6.37 yuan per dollar, that amounts to US $11.97 trillion. That is China’s nominal GDP. The United States GDP that year was $19.36 trillion. These values $11.97 trillion and $19.46 trillion are designated as the “nominal GDPs” for the two countries, and they are the values we see for the most part in the mainstream media.
But now let us assume that the only good or service produced in the two countries were a Big Mac. In 2017 a Big Mac cost about $3.17 in China but $5.28 in the U.S. using the standard exchange rate for Chinese yuan to U.S. dollars. Thus, Big Macs are cheaper in China – for all sorts of reasons, including different costs of ingredients, labor, transport, etc. So the “Big Mac PPP” ratio for US/China in this example is 5.28/3.17 or 1.67. Now we can calculate the GDPs in PPP terms by applying that ratio to the Chinese nominal GDP. The new values are $19.36 trillion for the US, unchanged, and $19.93 trillion (that is, $11.97 trillion times 1.67) for China. Now China’s GDP, in PPP terms, is the larger of the two. The real PPP ratio used by IMF, World Bank and CIA World Fact Book does not limit itself to Big Macs of course, but uses a “basket” of goods and services to calculate the PPP ratio. In that basket are rockets as well as hamburgers, the wages of factory workers and tech workers as well as those of McDonald workers, factory robots as well as hamburger ovens. The PPP-GDP tells us how much more purchasing power is available than might be recognized based solely on simple exchange rates, i.e., nominal GDPs. (In fact, there is a Big Mac PPP index originally suggested by The Economist some years back as a comic device, but it can give some rough qualitative information since the recipe and ingredients for the Big Mac are precisely the same the world over. Universality is a Big Mac characteristic, the same quality claimed by many religions and for Western values.). The PPP metric is the relevant one for measuring the power of an economy since it tells us what can actually be purchased – currency is meaningless unless and until it actually buys something.
Using the PPP metric, China’s GDP surpassed that of the U.S. in November of 2014 according to the IMF, and today stands at approximately 130% of the U.S. PPP-GDP, according to the IMF’s values for 2019 given above. However, nominal GDP is used by the US and Chinese government routinely in public statements, and there the Chinese GDP is today about 66% of the US GDP. One suspects that this convention satisfies the Chinese government’s desire not to alarm the US, and the US government’s desire to appear as number one in all things. But barring some unforeseen catastrophe, the same story will soon be repeated with the nominal GDP; China will surpass the US in nominal GDP in about 15 years’ time by my rough calculation. But that is a prediction and we wish to avoid them as much as possible. Here we wish to emphasize the PPP-GDP as it already exists. The mainstream Western media also use the nominal GDPs of China and the US for comparison, rarely ever alluding to PPP-GDP. So, it is no surprise that relatively few people are aware of the latter.
Furthermore, even at its present “slowed” pace of about 6%, China’s GDP is growing at a much faster rate than that of the US, about 2.0%. There is no sign that China’s GDP will fall back to number two and no prediction from a reliable source that it will do so. It is this enormous and rapidly growing GDP that is the fundamental pillar of China’s economic power.
Finally, even though China has the world’s largest gross PPP-GDP, it remains a developing nation. It is now both rich and poor. With nearly 1.4 billion people, its per capita nominal GDP is about one-quarter that of the U.S. China is rich in terms of collective power but relatively poor in terms of individual income. So, China needs to develop its economy much more if it is to meet its stated goal of bringing most of its people into the middle class by 2049, the centenary of its founding. Nevertheless, national economic power depends on total economic output not per capita output. If 1 billion people each contribute a dime or 100 million each contribute a dollar, the end result is sufficient to buy, for example, a $100 million base for satellite launches. For national power, more often than not, it is the total that counts.
In general, the PPP metric is used only for GDP. All values in the following sections are based simply on the exchange rate with no further corrections.
2. China is the world’s number one exporter.
The second pillar underlying China’s economic prowess is its well-known status as the world’s largest exporter. Here the surprise is that China is ahead, but not by so much as we are often told when China is excoriated for “taking advantage” of the US in international trade. According to the UN’s most recent numbers, those for 2018, the export of goods by the U.S. and China are as follows in trillions of US dollars:
Export of goods (2018):
China, $2.5 trillion U.S., $1.7 trillion
(This number for China does not include Hong Kong with an export volume of $0.6 trillion, an addition that brings the total to $3.1 trillion.)
But these numbers, the ones usually given, do not include export of services, which provides a much larger addition to the U.S.’s total exports than to China’s
Export of services (2018)
China, $ 0.23 trillion US, $0.83 trillion
In 2018 the U.S. was far and away the world’s largest exporter of services, whereas China lagged behind the US, UK, Germany and France to be the fifth largest services exporter. And over the period from 2014 to 2018, China’s service exports grew by 6% compared to 11% for the U.S. In the area of service exports China shows definite weakness, perhaps due to its greater language and cultural distance from the West. India for example, though number 6 in service exports, saw them grow by 30% in the 2014-2018 period.
For those curious about which services are exported, some of the major ones coming out of China are found here and out of the U.S. here. Since the US is primarily a service economy, it is not surprising that services should be about one-third of its total exports. And service exports may provide better jobs than manufacture of products for export. For example, one category of service export is education when foreigners come to the US and pay to go to school. Is it better to be producing more professors or more auto workers? Which provides better income and better quality of life? I see China’s relatively poor performance in this area as a definite weakness, partly due to the level of development of its economy and partly due to its lesser soft power and its linguistic and cultural distance from the West.
Total export of goods and services (2018)
China, $2.7 trillion US, $2.5 trillion
Nevertheless, China is number one in exports, and its export growth has proved remarkably resilient. According to the Financial Times of 9/22/2018): “After overtaking Germany as the world’s top exporter of goods in 2009, Chinese exports have grown at an average of 5 per cent a year to $2.26tn in 2017, compared with annual global export growth below 2 per cent. China’s share of manufacturing exports expanded to 18 per cent from 12 per cent during the past decade — adding to gains made after China’s 2001 entry to the WTO which accelerated the decline of manufacturing employment in developed countries.”
In the same very informative piece the FT also notes that, although the world’s attention has been focused on China’s development of high-tech products by companies like Huawei, the rapid increase in China’s exports has been for “medium level technology such as vehicles and their parts, electrical machinery and construction machinery.” Says the FT, “China is the now dominant producer in medium high-tech industries, with its global share nearly tripling in the past decade to 32 per cent, according to the US National Science Board, surpassing the US in the late 2000s and the EU this decade.”
Moreover, 48% of China’s exports go to countries outside the developed countries of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) according to the FT. This lessens the influence of the U.S. and its European semi-vassal states over China, and it provides links of all sorts between China and (?, you just said it exports to undeveloped countries in same paragraph) and the developing world. China appears to be far from relying solely on the U.S. market and other Western markets to consume its products.
China is now showing determination to move further up the value chain to high tech and this was formalized in 2015 with the “Made in China 2025” 10 year plan, inspired by Germany’s Industry 4.0. It is this, not the Belt and Road Initiative, that has official Washington wringing its hands. This program is already well under way as exemplified by Huwei’s 5G technology and growth to number three among sales in smart phones. In this essay, however, we are trying to speak as much as possible about present realities, and China is only at the threshold of high tech production and exports. But let us note the following from the Nikkei Asian Review in a story titled “China memory chip output zooms from zero to 5% of world total: Mass production to start in 2020 as Beijing guns for technological self-sufficiency.” The opening reads: “Taipei — Beijing’s push for technological self-sufficiency is on the verge of a major breakthrough, with the country’s nascent chip industry on track to produce around 5% of the world’s memory chips by the end of 2020 from virtually zero last year, sources familiar with the matter told the Nikkei Asian Review.” The US restrictions on memory chips and other electronic commodities are apparently driving China to become self-sufficient and thereby becoming a competitor with the U.S. and other developed countries on world markets. One can ask if the U.S. is behaving wisely in cutting off China from importing U.S. electronic products. It is hard to see how that helps the U.S. balance of payments much less the future market share of U.S. chip makers and manufacturers of other electronic devices. Are the US concerns over “security” real or merely another form of protectionism?
3. China is the number two importer in the world with the second largest retail market and the largest e-retail market – the CIIE in Shanghai.
China’s rapid ascent as importer is not so well-known as its role as exporter. However, in November, 2019, the second annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai brought this to the world’s attention. Business people and government officials from all over the world came to Shanghai to pitch their wares to Chinese importers for the burgeoning internal Chinese market. (Recall the first limb of the Chinese economic triad is the ever-growing Chinese economy with growing wages and salaries which generate a huge demand for products.) Perhaps the most noted dignitary was President Macron of France who was urging French wines and other goods on Chinese importers, wine merchants and restauranteurs. He even seduced Xi Jinping into tasting some Gallic grape which they jointly toasted. Of course Xi gave a speech touting, what else, “opening up,” and reminding the visitors that said opening up included a welcome mat for exporters from around the globe to sell to China.
The import volumes of goods for 2018, the latest year for which values are available, are:
China, $2.1 trillion U.S., $2.6 trillion
Import of services (2018):
China, $0.5 trillion U.S., $0.6 trillion
Total import of goods and services (2018):
China, $2.6 trillion U.S., $3.2 trillion
Further, China’s imports are now approaching its exports of goods and services in value ($2.7 trillion, see above) with imports growing at nearly twice the rate of exports. If this trend continues as seems extremely likely, the Chinese positive trade surplus should diminish, making its exports and imports more balanced and removing some of the fear of its export prowess in the world. More pointedly, China’s growing imports provide the basis for alleviating the trade imbalance that is driving the Trumpian trade war with China. If one looks at what the U.S. exports and what China currently needs, the match is pretty good. China needs agricultural and very high tech products. Cut China off from either and it will find other sources, as it has for agricultural products, or invent and manufacture its own, for example chips for electronic devices. We might ask if that is a wise strategy for the U.S.?
4. China’s retail market is roughly equal to that of the U.S. and growing faster.
The growth in imports is one sign of more purchasing power in China. Another is the extraordinary growth in China’s retail market, which is now almost the size of the U.S.’s
China, $5.2 trillion US, $5.3 trillion
The boom in China’s retail market is made by possible by the growth of its ever expanding middle class. As Monica Peart, senior forecasting director of eMarketer, puts it, “In recent years, consumers in China have experienced rising incomes, catapulting millions into the new middle class. The result has been a marked rise in purchasing power and average spending per person.” China’s e-retail market is even more remarkable, far and away the largest in the world. Again eMarketer, “China’s is by far the largest ecommerce market in the world—more than three times the size of the US ecommerce market. China has a 54.7% share of the world’s ecommerce sales, while the US has just 16.6%.” This is also no surprise because the Chinese have become very tech savvy and closely linked to the internet with the links growing closer as the rollout of 5G, already well underway in China, continues rapidly.
Given the size of the Chinese market and its continued growth, virtually no large corporation wants to be shut out of the Chinese market any more than it wants to be shut out of the U.S. market. Not only corporations but the countries in which they reside must take account of this. This gives China enormous influence, an influence built upon the rising prosperity of its people and no longer on their sacrifice. Moreover, although China has a middle class of about 300 million people, approximately the size of the entire U.S. population, it has 1.4 billion people, and it plans to bring almost all of them into its middle class by 2049, on time for the centenary of the founding of New China.
The immensity of such an economy will make China a power without economic peer on the world stage. And it seems irreversible. barring the prospect of an all-out war in the Pacific. But that is for the future and is beyond the scope of this essay. Predictions are hazardous even in the case of the simplest of systems. China’s present state is quite enough to argue that it should be the object of cooperation not conflict.
China’s triad – the nuclear one.
We would be remiss if after discussion of China’s economic tetrad, we did not also mention China’s nuclear weapons triad. One month before the November CIIE meeting in Shanghai was China’s National Day Parade in Beijing on October 1, celebrating the 70th anniversary of New China’s founding. There on display was China’s nuclear deterrent, the triad – of land-based ICBMs (Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles), SLBMs (Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles, and Air Launched weapons. The new, advanced ICBMs made their first appearance, providing evidence that China’s nuclear triad is now fully developed. In short China, like Russia and the U.S., can now destroy any country that attempts to make war on them.
But several features of China’s nuclear deterrent deserve notice. As Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post tells us: “The current Chinese nuclear arsenal is estimated to be around 250 warheads in accordance with its “minimal deterrence” strategy, and the country has adopted a “no first use” doctrine towards nuclear missiles…..According to Zhou Chenming, a Beijing-based military commentator, ‘China doesn’t need to keep too many nuclear warheads, and just lets long-range missiles be equipped with the expensive nuclear warheads, because that’s enough for nuclear deterrence.’” Unlike Russia or the U.S., China does not have thousands of nuclear warheads, and unlike the US it has taken “first use” of nuclear weapons “off the table.” China possesses a powerful deterrent but now presents no offensive threat.
Conclusion.
What are we to make of this economic and military power of China? In sum China is a mighty economic power that cannot be destroyed and has no offensive posture toward the U.S. – or any other country. What is the U.S. to do? Is the answer not obvious – in fact inescapable given the relative power of the two nations? It is time to work out a peaceful arrangement that allows us to live together. The U.S. should do this now while it is possible and before the catastrophe of accidental war, nuclear war, engulfs us all. The clock is ticking.
John V. Walsh can be reached at [email protected]. He writes about issues of war, peace and empire, and about health care, for Antiwar.com, Consortium News, Dissident Voice.org and other outlets.
Isn’t China’s debt 4x its GDP? Sounds pretty scary.
A typo: China’s GDP in 2017 is 82.7 trillion yuan not 127 trillion yuan according to Chinese gov stats bureau
PPP GDP could be grossly inaccurate because it doesn’t taking into account consumption pattern.
Some examples:
1)The poorer the people, the bigger % of the household budget is spent on food and US farmers have lower production cost of bulk food (Corn and soy are good examples) because of higher degree of mechanization. Consumer computer HW in china also don’t seem to be cheaper.
2)Indian PPP GDP is said to be $11 trillion. No way india has half of American economic power.
I once read from an indian nationalist site that it costs 24 times more to have a hair cut in US than in india. Service quality and service experience of the customers aside, tell me how much bulk food could a poor indian barber buy with his/her meagre income?
Here is a great 4-minute video that explains these basics to Americans:
The official numbers may look good, however there are all sorts of problems that make those government sponsored values seem mythical.
A word about Henry Kissinger.
I remember when MFN for China was being ‘debated’ in congress. In New York Times editorials Henry Kissinger insisted that shipping our entire industrial base to communist China would be wonderful and great and there could be no possible downside.
Of course, these New York Time editorials never mentioned that he was being paid millions of dollars by communist China (laundered through “Kissinger Associates”).
Whatever else one thinks about all of this, remember that Henry Kissinger was a traitor to his country.
“for ultimately all power grows out of economic power”
So then what could possibly be the reason why the USA exported its economic base to China?
“according to Chinese gov stats bureau”
Well that is a real facepalm moment right there. If china is like the USA most “stats” are made up……..like the inflation and unemployment rates for example.
“The nominal GDP is calculated simply by using the present currency exchange rate to express a country’s GDP in dollars”
these China are masters of the universe articles always argue the same things in their own metrics………how is this metric relevant when China PEGS their currency to the dollar? They can make up any exchange they want to get any PPP level they desire…………..this all just seems so nonsensical.
Also, I notice that the “China miracle” articles always shift into high gear when the top is in…..IMHO.
A trade deal with China is the last thing the US needs. We need a complete decoupling from China, the sooner the better. We need to produce more of what we consume, and they need to consume more of what they produce. Bring back our manufacturing, restore jobs to the heartland. The farm sector is owned almost entirely by 4 multinational corporations that hire the most illegal immigrants, send them all home. Better to create more factory jobs and keep the “deplorables” employed, who are committing suicide and OD’ing on opioid in droves out of despair.
Same goes for India — their entire service sector is built on outsourcing from the US. It’s time to end the gravy train. End the H1b visa and send these leeches packing, hire and train our own citizens.
US GDP is only 8 trillion when you take out the US govt debt and military. Only an 8 trillion dollars on the productive side.
Automation is coming.
Whichever country handles the coming industrial revolution 4.0 better will reign what is left of this century.
China seems very geographically vulnerable. Much of that industrial base and economic power would disappear with the destruction of several dams. Couple that with a biological weapon like SARS and the greatest genocide on Earth will take place within a matter of months. If anything China should be pumping out nukes like their lives depend on it.
No, China’s debt to GDP ratio is the same as America’s and Europe’s, 250%.
Its debt burden is much lower because its economy is growing three times faster than ours, and its debt is entirely internal.
China’s debt burden is thus less than one-third of of ours.
Zero Hedge is not a reliable source for information on China. It has always been wrong in both its premises and its predictions.
See my comment on China’s debt, above.
TG,
“I remember when MFN for China was being ‘debated’ in congress. In New York Times editorials Henry Kissinger insisted that shipping our entire industrial base to communist China would be wonderful and great and there could be no possible downside.”
You do understand that MFN is just a un-discrimination status, don’t you? It just promise to treat China the same as other countries. China also must treat US companies the same as Singapore, Japanese, Korean, Germany, Dutch, Franch, British, Italian etc., no discrimination.
Henry Kissinger doesn’t need communist China to give him money. He makes plenty of money from consulting fee from US companies which want to enter China. Everytime he visit China, he takes several CEOs to accompany him. Since Kissinger is guaranteed to meet with the leaders, those CEOs will have a nice photo meeting with the leaders to hang in their company… That’s going to cost them quite a bit of consulting fee.
Could be scary. Depends a lot on how the debt is denominated (in your own or foreign currency) & who took it out (public or private) & how it was used (mere speculation or investment in material production or R & D)?
Considering the population difference, it is quite plausible India has half the economic power as as America.
But this is in number terms, economic power also means the types of goods being sold. Surely the country selling $1b worth of computer chip will have more economic leverage than a country selling $1b worth of clothes and food?
Kissinger was Jewish so he was the complete opposite of a traitor, he was a patriot of his country which is the Nation of Israel.
The Plan was to loot America – before it falls { unlike the Soviet Union } . Wall Street and the Federal Reserve /Central Banks/ MIC have already finished with the plan to – not only loot America but to use it as a tool to print as much money as it wants= tens of Trillions. The country was 100% sabotaged, along with any big dollar social funds { SS , housing/urban development, you name them }, and the next Wall Street/ Fed induced depression, will suck even more out from an already dried up society. They will get the upper middle class – next. There is no one working for any huge improvements for the society – Domestic or Internationally – everyone in the Governments { Federal, State, Muni etc. } it seems, is getting all the money and benefits they can .I’m sorry, but I don’t see any positive future, until it comes crashing down and the people can fight off the armies of governmental Controllers that will sabotage everything they can – even afterwards. These ” Owners” got what they wanted in plan #1 – they hate us and would rather eliminate most of us. China watched everything go down and is in on it. Russia too, won’t cry much either.
They forgot?
More seriously, America’s elites substituted financial power for economic power because it benefited them to do so. They couldn’t care less about what happened to the rest of the country. They don’t live there.
Not only did they benefit directly from America’s de-industrialization, but they figured to benefit from the eventual financialization of China’s industrial growth as well. The Chinese had better ideas, and cut them out of the deal. American elites will go down because of it, but Middle America got double shafted. First by their own elites, and then by their elites’ failure to shaft the Chinese.
That’s what happens when you don’t pay attention to the traitors in your midst.
Both the American center left and center right have concluded that China is a threat to the postwar “world order”, “global norms”, “universal liberal values” etc, and from now on that will be the basis for conflict regardless of China’s economic size. The question is how China will respond to this challenge.
When I was younger I used to think we’ll just make money and keep to ourselves, like Japan/Korea, but unfortunately China’s size attracts much more attention and makes this sort of isolationism untenable. For long-term security the CCP should try to de-normalize the liberal values that the US enforces on the world, so that states that aren’t liberal democracies can still be seen as legitimate and therefore worthy of permanent support without caveats such as “one day they’ll be like us!”
You’re getting it, but these things take time. Also, be careful what you wish for. It’ll take more than a generation to “bring back our manufacturing”.
One reason is that the people who built and worked America’s industrial heartland are retired or gone. A whole generation of hard working men & women have to be raised to man the plants. Who’s gonna raise them? Make that 2 generations. In the meantime, decoupling means a world of hurt for Americans.
It has to be done, so it will be. The question is how.
China’s most significant advantage in becoming an economic powerhouse is that it doesn’t have parasitic Jews bleeding it to death.
Finance is international, it is unlikely the Jews don’t have some sort of control in China seeing as it was Jew Henry Kissinger who advocated for shipping out manufacturing there in the first place.
America has a huge technological lead over China and everyone else for that matter (no not infrastructure like airports, but leading edge technology). It’s probably going to continue for some time. No one’s going to be starting wars with us.
Isn’t that just a pipe dream? As automation is right around the corner.
It has elites that is different than our own. They also get rich, corrupted, but at the same time do their job and make the country they reside in a little better.
Excuse me that I typed in a rush without proper punctuation.
It should be: according to Chinese gov stats bureau, 2017 Chinese GDP is 82.7 trillion yuan, not that mistyped 127 trillion yuan.
GDP skepticism is not unusual, without elaborating on the subject, Chinese economic data do coincide boardly with countries with similar GDP/capita.
Of course, china is a poor developing country overall.
While the video is short enough to be easily watched, and it is worth watching, you must have a pretty low opinion of Americans generally to think we’re dumb enough to need the rather elementary information in it.
While today there are many Chinese tourists who return to their homes in China, there are also many Chinese who emigrate, including illegally, mostly to white countries — and Chinese are the main customers for the ‘birth tourism’ industry in the US — so the migration flow, as opposed to the tourist flow, is still pretty much unidirectional.
I think a significant majority of ordinary western Whites are aware that China has changed substantially, and do not begrudge the Chinese their deserved success.
While I understand your sentiment, be reminded of the followings:
–Most of the externally sourced investment in china are not from US.
–Labor intensive industry: Much of the manufacturing relocated from US to China are of low-valued-added nature. Actually such manufacturing are being relocated to countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh. Feel free to compete with them or if keeping a large number of US seamtresses employed at min wage is so desirable.
In the recent past, such industry has provided employment to rural migrants in china but demographically china has changed; I doubt, at least in the cities, young Chinese are that interested in working in low-pay factories.
–Core or medium tech industry: Only the auto industry has received substantial investment from US. You can ask them to ignore the Chinese market and get out. One of the higher profile industries in china is high-speed rail infra-structure which is almost absent in US. China produces 8 to 10 times as much steel per year as US does.
–Hi tech sector: China has been under severe tech sanction embargo from US. Again, you can ask Microsoft to ignore the Chinese market.
………………….
Of cource decoupling from china is not enough; please add mexico, Canada, germany…to the list.
I suggest you should also campaign to tax heavily US enterprises that replace human workers with robots.
Pillar I
There is no God but no God and China doesn’t have Big Macs but Big Unknowns (civet cat anyone?).
Pillar Ii
Exporter, smexporter… the world gangs up and there goes the export based economy.
Pillar III
Importer # 2 … well, if pillar two goes to pieces then # 1 son is not to be found in China but hiding out in plain view.
Pillar IV
See please one number and two number and find then please no possible four number…
All kidding aside, the white boys (Jews and Christians) are NOT gonna give up their power to their own monster and as soon as the Iranian problem is solved to secure the black gold, Russia will be bribed to stay out of the coming confrontation with China using Taiwan as the bait.
Japan and South Korea never were left alone to make money; both were and are effectively occupied by the USA, just like Germany is. China has a tangible chance to at least compete with the USA as a dominant factor in Europe, but for this you need a soft power revolution and understand the European mindset. It shouldn’t be too hard to offer something appealing compared to the current US “cultural revolution”. Sanity, family, peace and prosperity are all in the great harmony.
Who knows, the end of your century of humiliation might bring an end to ours as well.
China can have the designation of number one. All I see here in my neck of the woods is decay and rot. Let’s stop applying bandages to the Liberal rot. American irrelevance will mean a lot of pain. However it can bring the opportunity of much needed cleanup and restoration. We just need to dispose the military’s nuclear, biological, and conventional weapons first so as to be irreverent.
Best wishes to China. You still owe lots of money to the Rothschild banks. Plus you got Chinese- African babies, and their mama’s, headed your way. Always remember it’s all about GDP and another dynasty. I wish I had a foam finger to send your way, but you probably made them. I also agree with Mr. Walsh, making nice is to our long term advantage. We need some not interested in payback and revenge.
While the US has been de-industrialized by the bankers of the City of London; China was industrialized. Many POTUS took part of the initiative ever since JFK was assassinated.
Jan 14, 2020 China’s rising yuan means rude awakening for Americans
Peter Schiff discusses China’s economy, their rising Renminbi and what that means for American consumers and investors – RT America Boom Bust January 13th 2020.
The Chinese Economy-Living on Borrowed Time!
The return [under Xi] of the idiotic, anti-freedom, hard-core communist, pre-Xiaoping economic policies means that China is currently living on borrowed time and must collapse at some point in time, and probably quite soon.
Fact:The more that the power mad commies at the top react to this collapse via even more top-down, centralized control measures, [i.e. “doubling down”] the faster, and the worse that economic collapse will be.
Since power-mad megalomaniacs like Xi and his ilk are incapable of learning either through education, history [ e.g. the USSR], or even via direct experience, I expect the collapse of the “Chinese miracle” to continue unabated, and for it to actually accelerate, as the mainland Chinese communist economic illiterates running the show literally double down on their highly destructive policies of even less economic freedom and even more draconian control of the Chinese population.
See:
China Braces For December D-Day: The “Unprecedented” Default Of A Massive State-Owned Enterprise: something is seriously starting to break in China’s financial system.
“Three days after we described the self-destructive doom loop that is tearing apart China’s smaller banks, where a second bank run took place in just two weeks – an unprecedented event for a country where until earlier this year not a single bank was allowed to fail publicly and has now had no less than five bank high profile nationalizations/bailouts/runs so far this year – the Chinese bond market is bracing itself for an unprecedented shock: a major, Fortune 500 Chinese commodity trader is poised to become the biggest and highest profile state-owned enterprise to default in the dollar bond market in over two decades.”:
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/china-braces-unprecedented-massive-default-state-owned-enterprise
“China’s Skyscraper Boom Comes Crashing Down Amid Developer Default”
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chinas-skyscraper-boom-halted-amid-developer-default
“Economic Recovery Narrative Doomed: Fathom’s China Momentum Indicator Signals More Downside Ahead”
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/without-china-global-economy-doomed-brace-downside
Regards, onebornfree
http://onebornfreesfinancialsafetyreports.blogspot.com/
Godfree… China’s debt is internal yes. But, even more salient point is that China’s debt paper is housed within her state banks. People that compare debts are missing the “type and channeling” factors inherent in money. They are comparing unlike kinds. Apples and Oranges.
In the west, public and private debt instruments are on-sold into markets. There they fall into the hands of plutocracy. The money type of the West behaves differently than that of China.
China has a mid tier level of private banks, who in turn borrow from the larger state banks, and this mid-tier has done some damage by pushing housing prices. The state has pulled this back some in recent years by preventing loans.
Bottom line: China has a debt based money system, but the debt instruments that spawn Chinese Yuans channel differently than in the West, and this channeling is a critical feature. China’s debts can be released to prevent polarization of society, because said debts are under political control. China’s debts are not held by a predatory (((plutocratic))) class that hates average citizens. Debt instruments created at public level i.e. state banks, specify how newly hypothecated Yuans are to be spent. Yuan path (channeling) is into the commons and industry. This type and channeling factor means that new Yuans are beneficial and improve the lot of all. It also means that Chinese leadership are doing their job, even if average Chinese don’t understand it.
Money channeling and type is the critical feature of Industrial Capitalism. I’ve been arguing here that China has an Industrial Capitalist economy.
Looking at things this way helps one see more clearly. The U.S. and West have already lost to China. The parasite (((finance class))) of the west won in WW2. WW1 and 2 was mostly an economic war of finance capitalism vs industrial capitalism, whereby industrial capitalism of Germany was attacked. Bolshevism was a creature of finance capital, and hence was on the side of the West in WW2.
Democracy of the west is nothing more than state sponsored usury. The neo-liberal, neo-cohens and false economy of the predator class of the west is spent… it can cause chaos on world stage in a desperate bid for profit and control, but cannot summon millions of men and material of war against China. Today’s scenario will not unfold like in the days before WW2.
Unfortunately, the West is locked into a collective belief system that cannot end but in failure. There is no way U.S. especially can compete with a vampire squid wrapped around its face, and sucking away lifeblood of unearned income and rents. The squid causes inefficiencies, and hence purchasing power is reduced through squid rake-offs. These rake-offs are unseen, but they come in the form of high prices. I estimate it could be as high as 40% of the economy… this is losses and rake-offs causing high prices, a price-tax which funnels purchasing power to the predators.
Hopefully, Russia escapes to a new Tsar or Byzantine-like King system, and then adopts some sort of Sovereign money control. Then western people will have an example of escape from head lock usurers have on their brain-space, polity and lives.
http://www.sovereignmoney.eu
In the early 1970s David Rockerfeller sent his batman Kissinger over to China to open up the Chinese slave labor to the ZUS and then the deindustrialization of the ZUS began and every major ZUS corporation moved their factories to China, the bottom line is that modern China was made by the ZUS.
The supposed rifts between the ZUS and China are total bullshit.
Why would anyone care what ordinary Whites think of their country? Ordinary Whites are quite possibly on the lowest rung of the ladder now as they are like a very inefficient piece of machinery, that is to say they demand a lot and give very little in return due to advances in tech made by elite Whites – who are the one who run things along with elite Jews.
Perhaps the mass 0f unthinking Whites do not bredudge China…but they ought to, their countries’ entire manufacturing base was destroyed when Western politicians shipped all the jobs there.
You are mistaken in thinking that America dislikes countries because of their lack of Liberal Democracy, America is more than willing to cosy up with the worst dictators and autocrats…as long as they are on the same side. The CIA have installed numerous dictators in Latin America.
China simply threatens American hegemony, democracy is just an excuse used to justify aggression
Why would anyone care what ordinary Whites think of their country?
I presume 1) that’s the target audience for the video; after all, it’s on YouTube, where anyone and everyone can watch it, and 2) it’s why Carlton Meyer posted it here, i.e. so ordinary people would watch it, and so perhaps update their opinion/view of China.
Some Americans are intelligent and mature enough to realize American politicians and bureaucrats are responsible for the trade legislation and policies that destroyed jobs in the US (also business executives who exploited the situation), and therefore they don’t begrudge the Chinese their economic success — apparently you are not among these intelligent and mature people.
In deciding to read your comment, I was immediately reminded of why you’re on my IGNORE list.
Precisely.
They (the Rockefeller) didn’t have their hands deep in the Warren Commission cover-up of the Kennedy assassination for any reason.
Lolbertarians like Schiff are a laugh riot. They get honorary Jew status for their wrong think.
Here are some of his comments from your video that beggar belief:
Bad thing in the short term, but good in the long term as the U.S. moves toward Autarky, and begins to make things for its self, as any sovereign nation should.
This would be more typical Lol-bertarian hypnosis, as if you need to borrow or get money from foreign creditors. The U.S. doesn’t need to borrow from anybody, it already has an installed base of technology and capability. It especially doesn’t need to borrow its own dollars back from China, nor does it need Chinese debt or Yuans.
Any sovereign country can issue new money directly into the population… and presto you have a savings pool. Or, any sovereign country can release debts, and then the former credit as money is no longer recalled to destruction, and presto you have savings pool. Or, you can issue directly from treasury into industry, and presto you don’t need Chinese money to build industry.
Lolbertarians get honorary Jew status for their distorted way of thinking.
True enough, but Lol-bertarians are apologists for private money and private banks, of which the FED is a an example. Lolbertarians are the pot calling the kettle black.
Please do yourself a favor and tune out lol-bertarians, they are honorary agents of (((mammon))).
Schiff keeps talking about standard of living. A real country has its own money, and makes things for itself and cares about its people, and hence its standard of living will rise by dint of its own effort.
The only time any country needs foreign “capital” is to buy things it cannot make for itself. And even then, borrowing has to be done carefully so new things it buys can increase productivity to pay for money interest – which points at foreign creditors.
You go into debt to foreigners and you’ve lost sovereignty; a lolbertarian cannot understand these concepts. They are for free markets (no such thing) and free-dumb, and international movement of people in a border-less world.
The nation-wrecker (((international cabal))) is very happy with their agent Schiff.
In regards to JFK’s assassination, please read the book JFK, the CIA and Vietnam by Col. L. Fletcher Prouty and Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen, both can be had on amazon.com.
People make videos to inform, however my question was why should people from other countries really care what ordinary White people think? They are essentially irrelevant. Even if White people were to view China in a negative light, China would continue to do whatever it ashes to do and there is nothing these ordinary Whites can do about it. Caring about what ordinary White people think is like caring about what ordinary Bantus think.
Also, ordinary White people know their own fat cats sold them out, but that doesn’t mean they don’t view China with anger because the intelligent ones know China was just another shithole country before treacherous executives shipped all the jobs there.
Linked to the essential statement.
Harvard’s Graham Allison disagrees with Professor Mearsheimer that it is inevitable there will be at least cold or proxy war between China and America. But even Allison thinks the precedents are for it.
Funny how neither Nato or the Soviet Union, judging by their tens of thousands of tanks facing one another, seemed to believe that nuclear weapons were a deterrent. How does it go again, ‘the threat of an incredible action is not a credible deterrent. The Soviets probably always were capable of steamrolling across the Iron Curtain with their tanks and their almost 10:1 advantage in in tube artillery. Nukes are a deterrent to nuclear war. Yet such a Mexican Standoff leaves open the possibility of conventional war. The Kremlin knew it could not win the conflict fought across the globe against the world’s most powerful economy that would have inevitably followed a military conquest of Western Europe.
The US will first try to slow down China’s growth, and see if it can out-compete it. There being so many Chinese their country exceeding the US seems inevitable. If American sits and waits China will have an economy too powerful (big and advanced ) to take on. The US will have India and Russia as allies as China becomes more threatening to its neighbours by its sheer size. That time is not yet, but unless the US suddenly begins to outgrow China, the US economic strategy fails and using military force becomes the only way.
Globally, China’s a net creditor. Think about it: have you ever heard of a Chinese bond?
It is impossible for SARS and all other serious infectious diseases to claim many victims in a sterile, modernized country like China.
Yup. I’d rather have my country run by corrupt engineers than by corrupt lawyers–any day!
Good piece, after brief reading. The axiom–US “elites” have no grasp of global economic, military (especially military) and geopolitical balance. Even (still grossly inaccurate, albeit better than “nominal”) PPP GDP numbers do not reflect an appalling reality of the US “economy” which is monetized to the grotesque scale and is not simply smaller, it is much smaller in terms of REAL economy than economy of China. Remarkably, people who do have at least some grasp of the trends are SOME people in US military (possibly intelligence) and what I would call relatively fringe economists and analysts. The whole house of cards of US Dollar global financial system is just that–house of cards. The reason being that the main instrument sustaining this system–(mythology of) US military power can not sustain it, it simply has no resources (human, technological, intellectual etc.) to do so. This bluff was called few years ago, but many simply refused to face he facts–they will, it is inevitable. So, they better start buying real estate (I am sure they already did) somewhere in Southern Hemisphere or make arrangements for a nice upscale Psychiatric Ward with nice nurses and good drugs.
I understand the aspiration of the hindu nationalists to look forward to indian ascension to superpowerdom. India is a complicate country and is difficult to predict. Let me repeat what I’ve said here and there:
1)The biggest problem in india is not economic growth rate. Massive un/under-employment is.
(Indian govt unemployment figures are highly understated)
2)The india elite grossly lack sense of prioritization of objectives.
3)Indian society is excessively elitist.
(I could add a few more, but lets stop here..)
……..
The indian nationalists complain of the trade deficits with china. The imports from china range from cell phones to solar panels to pots and pans. Indian manufacturing wage sure is much lower than china’s (and china is still a developing country). Isn’t it baffling they can’t make cheaper pots and pans?
China is still a developing country and has no intention to project power into every corners of the Earth. China hasn’t fought any war since 1979.
I understood the con of the GDP almost 50 years ago, while in Europe. The cost of a pint of beer (approximately 2 bottles of US beer) in the UK was about 8 pence, with bottled beer being slightly more expensive. At the time, the pound was in the $2 range, so the cost of a pint was roughly 1/12 x 2 = 17 cents. Where could you buy a bottle of beer for 10 cents? The average wage in the UK at the time was 15 – 20 pounds a week, or $30 -$40, or less than half of what it was in the US. It was obvious, in the days of the gold standard, that if everything is priced in dollars, even those with lower wages in Britain were as well off as those in the US with higher wages.
Scandinavia was different. The cost of everything was much higher, but the average wage was higher than the US, and the difference between the highest and the lowest earners was more compressed than the US. So, while it was more costly, the lower end wage earners had better purchasing power than in the US.
Floating currency rates has only added to the illusion.
Good article that misses out far more important points that are relevant.
1. China is not an economy based on war, thus all the money wasted by the US on flying bricks like the F35, is invested in infrastructure. Roads, railways and city facilities in China make the US look like a third world country.
2. There are 100 cities fitted out with a working 5G, each containing a population in excess of 10,000,000 which together with high employment make the US and Europe look like they are almost prehistoric. With these sort of cities, the US has already lost the race.
3. Education in China is of paramount importance and the standard in essential science subjects is the best in the world. Education in the US, UK and Europe is primarily based upon obsolete politically correct policies being imposed on the indigenous peoples by their alien masters.
There are many other things such as family morals based on loyalty, respect and common decency. Measuring life through monetary values is not the only or best criteria to use.
Good article all the same.
Although this is a well presented article, might I respectfully suggest that the author’s argument is too much a macro economic observation of China and one that does not reflect recent facts that call the assertion of continued Chinese economic supremacy very much into question.
Although, the metrics the author presents do support his overall premise, of the major four points presented might I add the following very abridged counterpoints for initial discussion that are illustrative from the past six months:
1.China has the world’s largest GDP in PPP terms and this has been true since November, 2014.
True, but…..China is now in an economic slowdown that has seen GDP plummet from 14.2% in 2008, and has dropped every year for six years down to a current 6.15% in 2018. PBoC estimates that 2019 and 2020 will be below this number.
2. China is the world’s number one exporter.
True, but….as reported in Dec. Chinese exports to the US for 2019 were down 23% which is why MSM/Trump has touted the lowering of the trade deficit as well.
3. China is the number two importer in the world with the second largest retail market and the largest e-retail market – the CIIE in Shanghai.
True, but….Chinese consumer purchasing is down as shown by the continued drop in auto sales that fell 7.5% in 2019 and 6% in 2018. GM said that its sales were down 15% in China.
4.China’s retail market is roughly equal to that of the U.S. and growing faster.
True, but….consumer purchasing is dropping and the PBoC last month stepped in with several moves designed to inject more liquidity into the economy to juice the purchasing and GDP. PBoC just began, after four years, the first interest rate cuts.
Although the author’s presentation is well done and substantiated, it is an article steeped in the past successes of China, not it’s current internal realities that show that this is another country soon to realize the truth about unsustainable debt.
I did, however, enjoy the article. Cheers!! B.R-T.
The economic factor is irrelevant. In time, the average “educated”American will be an expert in “climate change”, “political correctness”, “diversity”,”gender studies”, “equality”, etc, etc.
The Chinese will have none of that, but highly educated people that are scientists, engineers,and experts in things that are actually real, and productive.
Guess who’ll win?
They did maneuver China, especially with Opium wars. The “city” had imbalanced trade with China, especially in Silver, so their idea was to recall their money by hook or crook. In this case it was thrusting a drug dependency hook into the mouths of Chinese. And of course Jews were involved… the Sassoons. They are always involved when crime inc. is being done.
China learned from that experience. Post Tianmen square they kept their state banks.
The de-industrialization of America occured mostly post 1995, where “international capital” wanted to take wage arbitrage on Chinese labor. China helped the wall street/london gambit along by sweeping their communist era debts into the trash can, so they could meet the criteria, to then acquire trading, even MFN status.
By having Yuans in the “basket of currencies” then that lowers the relative power of dollar in world trade. Those who issue dollars (private banking), and their lackeys (U.S. Treasury) would not be for that, hence the opposition.
China’s money is mostly sovereign, and under full government control through its 5 State Banks. Any private corporate banks within the system (middle and lower tier) ultimately are under state control. The private banks are not allowed to get froggy, and start stealing from the public weal.
You cannot conflate IMF with China, as IMF is supranational while China operates in their national interests.
China doesn’t have unsustainable debt… it is a laughable assertion made by brain dead economists trained in Neo-Liberal economics.
China’s debt is sovereign, and held in their state banks. They can simply erase it at any time. China can also stimulate internal consumption anytime, they no longer need to maintain the export model.
Further, China is acquiring new minerals resources assets and capability on the silk roads.
China’s population is growing in capability as their human labor becomes more efficient, while simultaneously, their industrial plant and equipment is regenerated to new status regularly, and their commons are improved. All of the new rail roads and ports are visible testament.
China is operating the former “american system of economy” of industrial capitalism.
Meanwhile, american economist have become brain-washed dupes of neo-liberalism type economy (imported from ZOG London) and cannot see the forest for the trees. So, we have to suffer with comments about China’s unsustainable debt.
Whistling past the graveyard is not a survival tactic. Seeing things for how they really are, is a survival tactic.
I think you may he wrong on that. Although it is true Chinese cities are very clean, the more rural areas are not and I say this from experience. Wikipedia has 2% of the population practicing open defecation and one of the worst toilets I’ve ever seen was in China, it was a squat toilet with shit smeared across the floor and even the walls!
I think bioweapons would claim a lot of casualties in China, a lot of the population still live in rural and dirty environments.
They do exist. See, for example:
http://www.chinamoney.com.cn/english/prdbmkcbt/
The main trade dispute between China and the USA involves the opening of the Chinese service sector to “foreign financial services”…..a euphemism for the jew. The importing of actual Chinese goods is not a problem, as the jew is well represented with their middle men, wholesalers, and retail outlets getting a generous cut off every imported pair of crap flip flops, cheap sunglasses, and nike afro boots….so excessive importation from China is not a problem. Notice that in the recent partial “trade deal” with China, the crypto-jew Trumpstein and his merry band of real jooies (Munchkin, Krudlow, etc) have obtained a promise to allow a greater penetration of the Chinese domestic service sector by “foreign financial services” i.e. the jew. The idea of cream shooting 1.4 billion Wangs and Wongs with reverse mortgages, payday loans, 96 month car loans, home equity loans, ETFs, annuities, 18% credit cards, mutual funds, casinos, etc etc has the KKK (Kock Kutter Kult) thinking it just hit the motherload………the possibility it can dominate China the way it dominates a cowering subservient North America.
China’s elites make *much* better foreign policy/demographic decisions than the US, which is why their country is far more secure than the US or the West.
However, China’s economy is markedly slowing down as you had stated, but the growth slowdown is much more than you think.
The US has been growing faster on a per-capita basis at PPP for the last 10 years, with the absolute gap between the US on a per capita basis and China on a per capita basis growing. The US’s per capita GDP is more bigger than China’s than it was in 1990.
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.PCAP.PP.CD?locations=US-CN
Here are chained dollars:
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.PCAP.PP.KD?locations=CN-US
When you consider the extremely dysfunctional Black population, this result becomes even more astonishing. The gap between the per capita GDP of American Whites and Han Chinese is massively larger than the current gap between all Americans and all Chinese.
The problem is that America’s economy is by far the best of any big country in the world, but its elites are *extremely* greedy and have been hording all the money for themselves, and have been wasting it on stupid and silly wars, and pocketing much of American money for themselves.
India is also very multi-ethnic so change happens very slow due to democracy and squabbling, if it even happens at all. I do think the Modi government are trying to unite the Hindus and Sikhs into one identity though at the expense of Muslims.
Chinese economy seems to be very centralised and smooth running. Indian economy is very informal and everything is a cottage industry, you won’t see Wal-Mart type stores in India except in some major cities. This in my view is good from a cultural standpoint as there still exists that sense of community that has ceased to exist in the West due to MNCs moving in and destroying uniqueness.
The biggest problem India has is the caste system IMO, there is no meritocracy and there is instead a affirmative action system that allocates government jobs and university places in different proportions to different castes based on the demographics of that particular state. In some cases as many as 70% of places can be reserved for those deemed to be “backwards caste”, think the American university system but in steroids, this results in brain drain as the people who can afford to emigrate do so, and those that can’t afford to do so are kind of screwed.
The US also seems to be using India as some sort of pawn to balance of China, the US used to be very chummy with Pakistan, even sending a carrier group to to the Bay of Bengal in support of the Pakistanis during the 1971 War. Pakistan has good relations with China even back then but the latter was small potatoes and nobody saw it as a threat. But since then, China has grown and so too has Sino-Pakistani relations with things like CPEC. US is now backing India and shunning Pakistan.
Pakistanis saw they were getting a better deal with China who were actually building their country IL as opposed to America who were just causing wars to sell weapons to them, the CIA can almost certainly he blames for Pakistan being a hotbed of Islamic terror (much more so than Iran)
India isn’t really a nation state in the traditional sense and it is a wonder it hasn’t balknanised in its 72 years of existence. I do wonder if it would be good for them to enter China’s orbit though.
Not if you realized his country is not the USA.
Mefobills (the very name you choose warms my heart) you are on a roll. I take it you have experience in the world of finance/economics? At all events, your words cut through the dense fog of obfuscation that surrounds Western polity and which obscures what ought to be obvious. I refer not just to this post which I reply to, but several others of yours in this same article. Keep up the good work!
Multinationals that care more about profit than country are the biggest culprits in bringing in mass immigration from the third world. I won’t shed a tear if they all decide to move out of the country. Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, all could GTFO for all I care. Goodbye and good riddance. Move the hell out of the US and stop selling their shite in the US. If you want to sell in the US, not just make it in the US, but hire US citizens. Let’s see which market they can’t afford to lose more, US or China.
“I find it odd how passionately White Americans defend “their” country, considering it is dominated by Jews and blacks and they are very much second class citizens in it and becoming ever more so year on year.”
Yeah, that is stupid, but then we are a stupid, ignorant, rude and loutish people.
Am I being naive to think a culture which hasn’t invented any fundamental technologies is in no position to supplant the culture which invented basically everything?
‘In time, the average “educated”American will be an expert in “climate change”, “political correctness”, “diversity”,”gender studies”, “equality”, etc, etc.’
You forgot the ‘holyhoax’.
Lin,
You left out the previous sentence and the first word OF the sentence you quoted.
“Let’s take a hypothetical example to understand this. Suppose China produced 127 trillion yuan’s worth of goods and services in 2017. ”
Please read weller… ;^)
You are that easily fooled by this particular pseudo-intellectuals, “we need more government interference in the economy”, commie apologizing, never ending line of statist B.S.?
Well, shame on you! 🤮
This is a real threat. How the Chinese govt handles this will determine their future.
This is basically parasites attempting to latch onto a new host.
China has its own parasitic elites who are every bit as ruthless and unscrupulous as the Jews, if not more so. The only difference is they don’t also hunger for power like the Jews. Rest assure though that the damage they inflict on China is just as great. They have been stealing and plundering from their own people for two decades. Many are now escaping to greener pastures, i.e. the West, with their ill gotten gains, for “freedom” (before they get thrown in jail for corruption) and “clean air”, even though it was them who fouled up the air and the rivers with their highly polluting factories to begin with, or accept bribes for factory owners to do so.
Some hypotheses:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/01/14/ps752-downed-by-cyber-attack/
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/01/14/boeing-crash-new-full-footage-and-big-riddle-why-canada-is-afraid-for-black-box-secrets/
https://www.gospanews.net/en/2020/01/12/soleimani-killed-boeing-shot-down-isis-exulted-traitors-shadow-inside-irans-pasdaran/
Gee bee, I was in the vanguard of having to train Chinese our jobs. The first American technology company to go to China. I observed the economics first hand and subsequent destruction of American industry. Even with my warnings company management continued on the destructive path. Management and finance were in the grip of false constructs making them malfunction. Mostly it was trained incompetence learned in college.
So I took on the task of learning the dismal profession in order to understand. It is engineers like Soddy and Douglas that get to the economic truth of things.
The dismal profession is aptly named. Usury funds a lot of deception.
Hillary Clinton gave China access to her email server that held everything she did, State Department, all the Committees, all her private affairs with the Clinton Foundation.
https://truepundit.com/fbi-lisa-page-dimes-out-top-fbi-officials-during-classified-house-testimony-bureau-bosses-covered-up-evidence-china-hacked-hillarys-top-secret-emails/
The FBI knew, and they did nothing.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/07/12/ig-clinton-foreign-emails/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=site-share
James Clapper, Peter Strozk, Christopher Wray, the entire Swamp was complicit. They knew, and did nothing. The FBI did nothing. The DOJ did nothing. Your CIA did nothing. How much money were they receiving from China?
Yet you blame Russia and hate Russians.
The Chinese-owned company, based in Washington, D.C., reportedly inserted code into Clinton’s email server, located in upstate New York, that would send the company virtually all her emails in real-time, The Daily Caller reported Monday. This allegedly took place throughout her tenure as Secretary of State, until 2013.
Yet you blame Russia for your problems.
Maybe the United States really could be great again, if it stopped the hurricane of betrayal, and political, economic and military treason that have been cutting it to pieces for decades.
Maybe then Russia and America could contain China.
They cheat just as much in Russian universities, and the same class of people turn a blind eye.
Maybe that reflects the fact that China was a capital-intensive economy in the past 10 years. The share of infrastructure-building was probably disproportionately high during that period. Once China transforms into a consumer economy, the growth of per capita income and personal consumption will start to accelerate.
The question is, how long that gap will last? The relative growth of China’s per capita PPP seems to be faster in recent years. For example, the per capita GDP of China was approximately 19% of America’s in 2010. In 2018, it was about 29%. If you look farther, in 1990, the per capita PPP of China was only about 4% of America’s.
Last-Straw,
Perhaps this could be the case. I can see it happening. However, it is far easier to grow in the beginning stages of a country’s development than in the latter stages. This is due to the fact that most innovation/technology is transferred. China, barring major reform, isn’t going to grow any faster than this, and is likely to slow down due to their old age.
Of course, nothing is preventable, so take this analysis with some skepticism, but my point was that if you judge the economic profile of China and the US over the last decade, the US has done better. Of course, given the demographic stupidity of the US and the fiscal irresponsibility of the government, this may very well end in the future.
I usually agree with the analysis of some China watchers on this website, including GodFree Roberts, but disagree strongly with this.
Essentially, your argument is that the purchasing power of the US is inflated, and is based on fake worth, and soon will dissipate. Not only that, but that the real economy of the US is far lower than what is currently estimated.
Now if what you are saying is true, then the American people received trillions of dollars worth of consumer goods from China, while giving them meaningless dollar bills in return, while their actual real purchasing power is dramatically lower, in what is the biggest scam in world History. Why would those sensible Chinese elites allow for this to happen?
Not only that, given that a dramatically lower real economy, it would imply that Americans are receiving extreme amount of value for little input, making them the most productive people on the entire planet.
The reality is that America’s economy is really $21 trillion, and China’s economy is $27 trillion. China is growing faster than America, and has a good chance of making the world bipolar from the American dominated unipolar world.
But claiming that America is on the verge of a massive collapse is highly doubtable. Stagnation like Japan is plausable, which had an even greater deindustralization and a *vastly* higher debt-to-GDP ratio than the US, but collapse is just a silly fantasy in my opinion.
The Chinese certainly have the resources and capabilities to close the gap.
However, I doubt this. It is easier to grow from the bottom in absolute terms than it is to grow for the top, so it is easy for countries like China to catch up in relative terms.
It has always been easy for countries to close the relative gap, Solow’s curve is what they call that phenomenon.
Given China’s vastly better demographic picture than the US, if they aren’t going to close the absolute gap now, then I don’t think they will anytime soon, since their picture is rapidly degrading.
Tremendous amounts of money are lost in useless investments in the MILITARY INDUSTRIAL complex. Meanwhile, the education system is kept obsolete, power plants leaking tritium stay unrepaired, infrastructure, roads, bridges, dams are crumbling.
Are the following ”services” among those ”exported” by the US: Bombing a country or assassinating a general (an act of war), threatening countries with military invasions, gross intimidation through sanctions? Are these among the services exported by the US?
Yet another China-worshiping article.
The extent to which any economy is built on theft, lies and distortions, is in inverse proportion to how long that economy will last before it crashes and burns. It’s also never obvious what kind of thing will light off the fuse. Since it’s almost impossible to determine the percentage of truth from the lies, it’s always a surprise when the whole thing collapses.
My China prediction: expect crash-and-burn within the next ten years, instigated by some non-economic event. If the CCP survives, China will be a greatly diminished “world power”.
The reality of American “economy” is 75%+ of FIRE (that is Service Economy producing zero real value) and is dwarfed by China’s manufacturing capacity. It is easier to count fields in which the United States retains at least some leadership and expertise than where it fell dramatically behind. Here is a bit of “insight” for you.
I suggest you get acquainted with this Interagency Report to POTUS.
https://media.defense.gov/2018/Oct/05/2002048904/-1/-1/1/ASSESSING-AND-STRENGTHENING-THE-MANUFACTURING-AND-DEFENSE-INDUSTRIAL-BASE-AND-SUPPLY-CHAIN-RESILIENCY.PDF
If you didn’t do it yet, it is a good time to start–it is a good primer for handling cognitive dissonance. I am sure you never heard the news that the United States doesn’t have actual commercial shipbuilding industry, while China has a gigantic one. Hell, Russia’s commercial shipbuilding makes the US look like amateurs. I am sure you heard of Boeing and GE and how they are still being killed. Other than that–sure, everything is peachy. I am sure armies of US lawyers, literary critics, insurance agents, realtors and car dealers are hard at work developing plan for US economic revival.
The sub-title of Walsh’s article is “Ignorance or Denial by the U.S. Poses Grave Dangers”
I contend that American’s (I’m one) are in deep Denial, or are Ignorant. It’s embarrassing actually to be surrounded by hypnotized and degraded people. But, then again, if all you ever hear is bad narrative, then you will not know any better. Garbage in and Garbage out. Humans are little different than computers, unless they get new programming. Hollywood and the owned media have done quite a number on American brain-space, and by extension, the Western World. Thanks Jews.
America, mostly led by Wall Street, sold America’s patrimony for wage arbitrage. Patrimony comes from the past, and includes intellectual property and crown jewels of a nation state – including hard won know how. Wage arbitrage is the delta between wages.
Lifting of industry from America (and other Western Countries) was done by sneaky underhanded methods by the (((usual suspects)) who think that only prices matter.
American industry was attacked by the finance class with green mail techniques, shorts, and outright coercion, to go to China and get the China price. Also, there was skiff and skim paid as bribes to dock workers and retail. China goods would be put on the shelf at retail eye-level, to then displace existing American main-street labor. (Labor makes goods as prices).
I contend that American economy is based on lies, thefts, and distortion. I actually don’t contend – I know. It is a reality that most American’s don’t want to face up to and look at squarely.
Soy boys and women are emotionally driven, and they especially don’t want to square up to facts on the ground.
Any and all civilizations have hierarchy, and western hierarchical elites are hidden. Hidden finance elites are controlling things; NOT POLITICAL ELITES working for the people. Demon-ocracy politicians are no more than sock puppets.
China by contrast, has a political class that is firmly in charge. This political class uses poling and data for feedback rather than votes. China’s political class is working for its people. Deal with it.
China uses a superior type of money that doesn’t “take” for its right to exist, and this in turn means that China is PERMANENTLY EFFICIENT. If a nations money siphons off to a predatory group, then prices must go up. The American worker is carrying a parasite in his brain and on his back.
With the rake-off that predator finance class is taking on U.S labor, as compared to China’s labor being improved year on year, then it is a foregone conclusion: China wins
The patrimony that was sold off by Wall Street, was sold off for pennies. The hard won past was sold for arbitrage today. The arbitrage funneled into wall street, pushing 401Ks, and making Wall Street as heroes… for a time. But, the future came and now main street is Zeroes, as they have lost any potential gains had wall street off-shoring gambit never happened.
Economics… especially neo-liberal false economy does not codify time. The equal sign is not up to the challenge, so unlike swaps across the equal sign is rampant. Loss of Patrimony was a tremendous loss, a generational loss.
In addition, infinity immigration of brown people from turd world causes wage depression, causes economic insecurity, and causes border/cultural insecurity. American’s vote against this, yet it persists. Do you need any more proof that the political class does not work for you?
These insecurities do not have a monetary price. Patrimony did not have a monetary price. You cannot have a cohesive nation state, when giant hoaxes of this kind are on-going, all under the guise that it is good economics, when the opposite is true. It is only good for a “class” of people, everybody else has a hidden hand deep in their pocket squeezing away at their testicles.
The gift economy, or non-monetized economy in China is NOT CALCULATED IN GDP numbers. But, we can be sure that it is much larger than in U.S., which has been almost entirely monetized by finance class. U.S. suckers only think in terms of dollars now, as their brain space has been colonized. This then forecloses on other aspects of what it is to be a human. American degradation will continue because the underlying usury system of the West, has not been replaced.
Money prices are not the be-all and end-all for economic health. Use your eyes and don’t believe false narratives spewing from Teevee and know-nothing paid for pundits. China is on the rise, and U.S. is on the decline. There is no making America great again, if all economic gains channel through finance plutocracy, and most of U.S economy is fake finance engineering, which in turn is another form of usury. Wall Street is not the real economy.
Boeing is a perfect analogy of U.S. today. Imported low value Indian labor writing code for the MCAS system. Boeing executives pushing their stock options with new bank credit, but not investing in new plant and equipment (replace the 737 rather than re-engine). Move headquarters away from Seattle, and then give instructions from the remote location, and from on high. Finance makes decisions based on EBITDA, as if earnings before interest taxes and depreciation are the only metric that matters.
This kind of giant hoaxing can only be done with usury flows out of finance, because anything that is anti-logos is unnatural, and unnatural must be funded to exist.
Why would China worry about ‘debt’? It’s an internal matter, mostly by state run banks under the control of the government. As long as the foreign account is in order they can do what they want with ‘debt’. It’s just fiction, internal bookkeeping, can be created and cancelled at will IF you have the power to do so. And the Chinese .gov has that power. This is something western financial pundits don’t seem to understand.
Commenter Mefobills is spot on in his analysis.
Well done sir. Especially this:
Only failure and civil war can wake the US up.
China will fall when they are at the top, just like what US is now.
The reality is that GDP is a tally of transactions, and transactions do not create wealth. They at best reflect an activity which may or may not have produced wealth. Wealth, of course is measured in things, and if the activity didn’t produce, or help produce some thing, it added not a jot to wealth.
I too doubt that a massive collapse is likely, so long as certain conditions prevail.
Principal amongst these is the USD’s ability to maintain its reserve currency role. Should that falter in an uncontrolled fashion, the fact that there is a vastly greater amount of USDs held internationally than is held domestically would mean that a flood of USDs would rush home to buy whatever physical assets it can as its international utility collapses.
That puts hyper-inflation on the menu, and the only way to counter it would be to put currency controls in place and let the international USDs die as orphans. Either way, an internal “massive collapse” will ensue. Unable to buy components in the international market, America’s remaining factories (in reality, just assembly plants) would close in days. Inability to buy energy (oil, gas & electricity) internationally, would further result in a massive lowering of economic activity as energy prices would skyrocket and shortages ensue.
How far are we away from the USD losing its reserve status? Well, it’s being discussed at the highest levels of the IMF and Central Banks have been told to prepare for a post-USD world. In fact, Mark Carney, head of the Bank of England made a speech on that very topic recently at Jackson Hole. I suggest you look into it.
If the people who run the world’s reserve system think the USD’s demise as the world’s reserve currency is inevitable, and are talking about it publicly it’s not only inevitable but quite likely imminent.
Be that as it may, the USD’s demise is certainly not a “silly fantasy”, and so neither is the “massive collapse” that will inevitably follow.
Great series of posts Mefobills. I would’ve liked to have typed them myself.
Another analogy for it is writing a series of IOU’s or checks for people to trade with, and then one day everybody at once wants to cash their checks, and BAM! You’re holding the bag.
Money = Debt = Money = Debt = Money = Debt
“We’re giving you your debt back – good luck.”
Ah, Erebus, the usual chink shill.
You would have a point if the USA and the America continent itself isn’t blessed up by having huge resources.
Unlike Russia and China who are selling resources, they are buying resources with money (i.e. paper) so they can stock their own. Money i.e. paper can be propped up simply by trust and violence.
America collapse will not be about money or resources, it will be about the death of american society and an ethnic conflict/civil war. And that would lead to a rebirth with true nationalists taking charge.
It had a great deal more resources in 1920. In fact, the remaining resources are high hanging fruit. Difficult and expensive to extract, and in some cases also severely depleted. The easily extracted resources are gone, and the almost free energy available then that drove America’s industrialization is also gone.
How long did it take to start using 1920’s resources at the present rate? Hint: 4 generations
Doubtless America will recover, but how long will it take to start using what’s left at the present rate this time?
One generation?
Two?
Three?
What happens in the interim?
Hint: It’s called “collapse”.
The US is committed to liberalism, whether it’s autocratic or democratic liberalism it does not really matter. The dictators they supported – despite often being called fascists – have invariably been economically liberal. Dictators like Pinochet and Franco didn’t involve themselves much in the economies of their countries and opened it up to foreign (usually American back in the day) influence. They usually left the economies to technocrats to run. That’s why Spain transitioned so smoothly into a liberal democracy after Franco died, because the technocrats already planted the roots of the poison that is liberalism.
It’s also the reason why the US tolerated their presence even if they were socially conservative like Franco was.
America has a shitton of oil, coal, minerals and gas available in both land and nearby sea (Texas, Canada, Alaska), that’s not counting the treasure troves in South America.
The collapse can happen, and will happen if the course is not changed. But America will not stay lazy for long, because if not americans harvesting these resources, other people will cross the sea to do that.
Also, no, the resources in America are barely used, as said, because America prefers to BUY resources with money instead.
Erebus,
I agree that the USD may lose its reserve status at some point, though the chances are far less than people on this site generally think.
However, I am not convinced that that would lead to a collapse or even enduring issues for the US. There are plenty of countries that have had collapses in their currency and some had stagnation, and some had recession, but none of them had collapse. Venezuela is getting close, but that is due to US sanctions and nationalization of industry not collapse in Venezuelan currency.
I agree that Chinese elites are more meritocratic than US elites and far more competent, but the reality is that at worse the US will stagnate. There is a chance of collapse, but it is no more than that of Chinas or Russias. Every developed country has those tail end risks.
Off topic.
Haven’t seen an article from you lately sir. I much enjoyed the Toyota factory comparison made in your https://www.unz.com/article/trade-war-iii/ article. Do you have any more of such gems?
Best.
Yes Mr. Kissinger was not registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
What almost everyone misses is that reserve currency status is a penalty. The USD has a premium over its utility in trade. The Reserve Premium effectively:
— Subsidizes every import
— Penalizes every export
A substantial number of real jobs in manufacturing would be *created* by ending the USD reserve premium.
“In mid-1913 the United Kingdom became the first country to promote the use of the yuan in Europe. Germany, France, Switzerland and Luxembourg entered the competition through the installation of OCB to facilitate the use of the «people’s currency» (‘renminbi’). ”
Prescience?
Exactly. Some other form of equilibrium would be achieved.
Most of the population don’t live in rural China and density is much lower, so communicable diseases don’t spread as quickly. The overwhelming density of urban centers is one of the major challenges, in fact, but it is also one of the easier places to control disease.
You’ve got a point there. If all Americas insurance companies disappeared overnight , would it be the end of the world? Or would a sick person manage to find a doctor and pay them?
Equally, the overnight disappearance of all US lawyers wouldn’t be all bad. Many less court cases and more informal settlements.
No. They have one big advantage. Their people. They are susceptible to outside political pie in the sky influence, but they seem to have the ability to recover from such deviancy.