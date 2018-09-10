“9/11 Was an Israeli Job”

- Technical impossibilities
Technical impossibilities
Thanks to courageous investigators, many anomalies in the official explanation of the events of 9/11 were posted on the Internet in the following months, providing evidence that this was a false flag operation, and that Osama bin Laden was innocent, as he repeatedly declared in the Afghan and Pakistani press and on Al Jazeera.[1]Philippe Broussard, “En dépit des déclarations américaines, les indices menant à Ben Laden restent minces,” Le Monde, September 25, 2001. The proofs of this appalling fraud have been accumulating ever since, and are now accessible to anyone willing to spend a few hours of research on the Web. (Although, while preparing this article, I noticed that Google is now making access to that research more difficult than it was five years ago, artificially prioritizing anti-conspiracy sites.)
For example, members of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth have demonstrated that it was impossible for plane crashes and jet fuel fires to trigger the collapse of the Twin Towers. Even Donald Trump understood this. In fact, speaking of “collapse” is perhaps misleading: the towers literally exploded, pulverizing concrete and projecting pieces of steel beams weighing several hundred tons hundreds of meters laterally at high speeds. The pyroclastic dust that immediately flooded through the streets, not unlike the dust from a volcano, indicates a high temperature mixture of hot gasses and relatively dense solid particles, an impossible phenomenon in a simple collapse. It is also impossible that WTC7, another skyscraper (47 stories), which had not been hit by a plane, collapsed into its own footprint at near free-fall speed, unless by “controlled demolition.”
Testimonies of firefighters recorded shortly after the events describe sequences of explosions just before the “collapse”, well below the plane impact. The presence of molten metal in the wreckage up to three weeks after the attack is inexplicable except by the presence of incompletely burned explosives. Firefighter Philip Ruvolo testified before Étienne Sauret’s camera for his film Collateral Damages (2011): “You’d get down below and you’d see molten steel—molten steel running down the channelways, like you were in a foundry—like lava.”
Aviation professionals have also reported impossibilities in the behavior of the planes. The charted speeds of the two aircraft hitting the Twin Towers, 443 mph and 542 mph, exclude these aircraft being Boeing 767s, because these speeds are virtually impossible near ground level. In the unlikely event such speeds could be attained without the aircraft falling apart, flying them accurately into the towers was mission impossible, especially by the amateur pilots blamed for the hijacking. Hosni Mubarak, a former pilot, said he could never do it. (He is not the only head of state to have voiced his doubts: Chavez and Ahmadinejad are among them.) Recall that neither of the black boxes of the jetliners was ever found, an incomprehensible situation.
And of course, there are the obvious anomalies of Shanksville and Pentagon crash sites: no plane or credible plane debris can be seen on any of the numerous photos easily available.
Inside Job or Mossad Job?
Among the growing number of Americans who disbelieve the official version of the 9/11 attacks, two basic theories are in competition: I called them “inside job” and “Mossad job”. The first one is the dominant thesis within the so-called 9/11 Truth movement, and blames the American government, or a faction within the American Deep State. The second one claims that the masterminds were members of a powerful Israeli network deeply infiltrated in all spheres of power within the US, including media, government, military and secret services.
This “Mossad job” thesis has been gaining ground since Alan Sabrosky, a professor at the U.S. Army War College and the U.S. Military Academy, published in July 2012 an article entitled “Demystifying 9/11: Israel and the Tactics of Mistake”, where he voiced his conviction that September 11th was “a classic Mossad-orchestrated operation.”
We can notice from the outset that incriminating Israelis or Arabs are both “outside job” theories (in fact, they are mirror images of each other, which is understandable in light of what Gilad Atzmon explains about Jewish “projected guilt”).[2]Gilad Atzmon, Being in Time: a Post-Political Manifesto, Interlink Publishing, 2017 , p. 142. Before even looking at the evidence, “outside job” sounds more credible that “inside job”. There is something monstrous in the idea that a government can deceive and terrorize its own citizens by killing thousands of them, just for starting a series of wars that are not even in the nation’s interest. By comparison, a foreign power attacking the U.S. under the false flag of a third power almost seems like fair play. Indeed suspicion of Israel’s role should be natural to anyone aware of the reputation of the Mossad as: “Wildcard. Ruthless and cunning. Has capability to target U.S. forces and make it look like a Palestinian/Arab act,” in the words of a report of the U.S. Army School for Advanced Military Studies quoted by the Washington Times, September 10th, 2001 — the day before the attacks.
This is an important point, because it raises the question of how and why the 9/11 Truth movement has been led to endorse massively the outrageous “inside job” thesis without even considering the more likely thesis of an attack by a foreign power acting under an Islamic false flag—and what foreign power but Israel would do that?
Of course, the two dissenting theses do not necessarily exclude each other; at least, no one incriminating Israel denies that corrupted elements from the American administration or deep state were involved. The “passionate attachment” between Israel and the U.S. has been going on for decades, and 9/11 is one of its monstruous offsprings.
I can think of no better symbol of that reality than the marriage of Ted and Barbara Olson. Ted Oslon, after having defended Bush in the disputed 2000 election, had been rewarded with the post of Solicitor General (he also defended Dick Cheney when he refused to submit to Congress Enron-related documents). Barbara was a famous CNN reporter, but before that, she was born Barbara Kay Bracher of Jewish parents, educated at Yeshiva University School of Law, and hired by the legal firm WilmerHale, of which Jamie Gorelick, a future member of the 9/11 Commission, was also a member, and whose clients include powerful Israeli firms like Amdocs, a digital communication company charged with spying for Israel in the United States. On September 11, 2001, Barbara Olson alledgedly was on flight AA77, from which she made two telephone calls to her husband. Her calls were reported on CNN in the afternoon, and contributed to crystallize some details of the official story, such as the “box cutters” used as only weapons by the hijackers. Repeatedly invited on television shows after 9/11, Ted Olson frequently contradicted himself when questioned about the calls from his wife. In a 2006 report, the FBI identified only one call from Barbara Olson, and it was an unconnected call lasting 0 seconds. Like all other reported phone calls from desperate passengers (including the famous “Hi, Mom. This is Mark Bingham”), Barbara’s call was simply impossible, because the technology required to make high-altitude phone calls was not developed until 2004.[3]David Ray Griffin, 9/11 Contradictions, Arris Books, 2008, pp. 170-182; Webster Griffin Tarpley, 9/11 Synthetic Terror Made in USA, Progressive Press, 2008, pp. 321-324.
9/11 was made possible by an alliance between secret worshippers of Israel and corrupted American elements. The question is: who, of the two, were the masterminds of this incredibly daring and complex operation, and for what “higher purpose”?
Another question is: why do those who keep repeating as a mantra “9/11 was an inside job” ignore totally the compelling evidence pointing to Israel? In other words, to what extent do they constitute a “controlled opposition” intended to cover up for Israel? Asking this type of question does not mean suspecting anyone who defends an erroneous or incomplete theory of being a hypocrite. Most people defending one theory or the other do so sincerely, based on the information to which they have access. I have myself been a believer in the official theory for 7 years, and in the “inside job” theory for 2 years, before progressively moving on to the present argument from 2010. On the other hand, we can assume that those who lead the public into error on a long term are not just mistaken but lying. In any case, it is legitimate to investigate the background of opinion makers, and when they are caught lying or distorting the truth, we can speculate on their motivation. I will come back to this issue at the end of the article.
The dancing Israelis
Researchers who believe Israel orchestrated 9/11 cite the behavior of a group of individuals who have come to be known as the “dancing Israelis” since their arrest, though their aim was to pass as “dancing Arabs.” Dressed in ostensibly “Middle Eastern” attire, they were seen by various witnesses standing on the roof of a van parked in Jersey City, cheering and taking photos of each other with the WTC in the background, at the very moment the first plane hit the North Tower. The suspects then moved their van to another parking spot in Jersey City, where other witnesses saw them deliver the same ostentatious celebrations.
One anonymous call to the police in Jersey City, reported the same day by NBC News, mentioned “a white van, 2 or 3 guys in there. They look like Palestinians and going around a building. […] I see the guy by Newark Airport mixing some junk and he has those sheikh uniforms. […] He’s dressed like an Arab.” The police soon issued the following BOLO alert (be-on-the-look-out) for a “Vehicle possibly related to New York terrorist attack. White, 2000 Chevrolet van with New Jersey registration with ‘Urban Moving Systems’ sign on back seen at Liberty State Park, Jersey City, NJ, at the time of first impact of jetliner into World Trade Center. Three individuals with van were seen celebrating after initial impact and subsequent explosion.”
By chance, the van was intercepted around 4 pm, with five young men inside: Sivan and Paul Kurzberg, Yaron Shmuel, Oded Ellner, and Omer Marmari. Before any question was asked, the driver, Sivan Kurzberg, burst out: “We are Israelis. We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are your problem”.The Kurzberg brothers were formally identified as Mossad agents. All five officially worked for a moving company (a classic cover for espionage) named Urban Moving Systems, whose owner, Dominik Otto Suter, fled the country for Tel Aviv on September 14.[4]Christopher Bollyn, Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World, C. Bollyn, 2012, pp. 278–280.
This event was first reported the day after the attacks by journalist Paulo Lima in the New Jersey newspaper The Bergen Record, based on “sources close to the investigation” who were convinced of the suspects’ foreknowledge of the morning’s attacks: “It looked like they knew what was going to happen when they were at Liberty State Park”.The 579-page FBI report on the investigation that followed (partially declassified in 2005) reveals several important facts. First, once developed, the photos taken by the suspects while watching the North Tower on fire confirm their attitudes of celebration: “They smiled, they hugged each other and they appeared to ‘high five’ one another”. To explain their contentment, the suspects said they were simply happy that, thanks to these terrorist attacks, “the United States will take steps to stop terrorism in the world”. Yet at this point, before the second tower was hit, most Americans believed the crash was an accident. The five Israelis were found connected to another company called Classic International Movers, which employed five other Israelis arrested for their contacts with the nineteen presumed suicide hijackers. In addition, one of the five suspects had called “an individual in South America with authentic ties to Islamic militants in the middle east”. Finally, the FBI report states that the “The vehicle was also searched by a trained bomb-sniffing dog which yielded a positive result for the presence of explosive traces”.
After all this incriminating evidence comes the most puzzling passage of the report: its conclusion that “the FBI no longer has any investigative interests in the detainees and they should proceed with the appropriate immigration proceedings”. In fact, a letter addressed to the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, dated September 25, 2001, proves that, less than two weeks after the events, the FBI federal headquarter had already decided to close the investigation, asking that “The U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service should proceed with the appropriate immigration proceedings”. The five “dancing Israelis”, also known as “the high fivers”, were detained 71 days in a Brooklyn prison, where they first refused, then failed, lie detector tests. Finally, they were quietly returned to Israel under the minimal charge of “visa violation.” Three of them were then invited on an Israeli TV talk show in November 2001, where one of them ingenuously declared: “Our purpose was simply to document the event.”
The Israeli spy network
The five “dancing Israelis,” the only suspects arrested on the very day of the 9/11 attacks, were just the tip of an iceberg. In September 2001, the federal police were busy dismantling the largest Israeli spy network ever uncovered on American soil. In the summer preceding the attack, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) compiled a report which would be revealed to the public by the Washington Post on November 23rd, 2001, followed by a Carl Cameron’s four-part documentary broadcast on Fox News from December 11th, 2001. On March 14th, 2002, an article in French newspaper Le Monde signed by Sylvain Cypel also referred to the report, shortly before the French magazine Intelligence Online made it fully accessible on the Internet.[5]It is quoted here from Bollyn’s book and from Justin Raimondo, The Terror Enigma: 9/11 and the Israeli Connection, iUniverse, 2003.It said that 140 Israeli spies, aged between 20 and 30, had been arrested since March 2001, while 60 more were arrested after September 11. Generally posing as art students, they visited at least “36 sensitive sites of the Department of Defense.” “A majority of those questioned have stated they served in military intelligence, electronic signal intercept, or explosive ordnance units. Some have been linked to high-ranking officials in the Israeli military. One was the son of a two-star general, one served as the bodyguard to the head of the Israeli Army, one served in a Patriot mission unit.” Another, Peer Segalovitz, officer in the 605 Battalion of the Golan Heights, “acknowledged he could blow up buildings, bridges, cars, and anything else that he needed to.”[6]Christopher Bollyn, Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World, C. Bollyn, 2012, p. 159.
Of special interest is the mention that “the Hollywood, Florida, area seems to be a central point for these individuals.”[7]Justin Raimondo, The Terror Enigma: 9/11 and the Israeli Connection, iUniverse, 2003, p. 3. More than 30 out of the 140 fake Israeli students identified before 9/11 lived in that city of 140,000 inhabitants. And this city also happens to be the place where fifteen of the nineteen alleged 9/11 Islamist hijackers had regrouped (nine in Hollywood, six in the vicinity), including four of the five supposed to have hijacked Flight AA11. What was the relationship between the Israeli spies and the Islamist terrorists? We were told by mainstream news that the former were monitoring the latter, but failed to report suspicious activities of these terrorists to American authorities. From such a presentation, Israel comes out clean, since a spy agency cannot be blamed for not sharing information with the country it is spying in. At worst, the Israeli Intelligence can be accused of “letting it happen”—a guarantee of impunity. In reality, the Israeli agents were certainly not just monitoring the future “hijackers,” but financing and manipulating them, before disposing of them. We know that Israeli Hanan Serfaty, who rented two flats near Mohamed Atta, had handled at least $100,000 in three months. And we also learned from the New York Times on February 19, 2009, that Ali al-Jarrah, cousin of the alleged hijacker of Flight UA93 Ziad al-Jarrah, had spent twenty-five years spying for the Mossad as an undercover agent infiltrating the Palestinian resistance and Hezbollah.
Israeli agents apparently appreciate operating under the cover of artists. Shortly before September 11, a group of fourteen Jewish “artists” under the name of Gelatin installed themselves on the ninety-first floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center. There, as a work of “street art,” they removed a window and extended a wooden balcony. To understand what role this piece of scaffolding may have played, it must be remembered that the explosion supposedly resulting from the impact of the Boeing AA11 on the North Tower took place between the ninety-second and the ninety-eighth floors. With the only film of the impact on the North Tower being that of the Naudet brothers, who are under suspicion for numerous reasons, many researchers are convinced that no aircraft hit this tower, and that the explosion simulating the impact was provoked by pre-planted explosives inside the tower.
Floors ninety-three to one hundred of the North Tower were occupied by Marsh & McLennan, whose CEO was Jeffrey Greenberg, son of wealthy Zionist (and financier of George W. Bush) Maurice Greenberg, who also happens to be the owner of Kroll Inc., the firm in charge of security for the entire World Trade Center complex on 9/11. The Greenbergs were also the insurers of the Twin Towers and, on July 24, 2001, they took the precaution of having the contract reinsured by competitors. In November 2000, the board of directors of Marsh & McLennan was joined by (Lewis) Paul Bremer, the chairman of the National Commission on Terrorism, who, on September 11, 2001, two hours only after the pulverization of the North Tower, would appear on NBC to name bin Laden as prime suspect, perfectly calm as 400 of his employees are missing (295 will finally be declared dead). “It is the day that will change our lives,” he said. “It is the day when the war that the terrorists declared on the US [. . .] has been brought home to the US.” In 2003, Bremer would be appointed administrator of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq to level the Iraqi state to the ground and oversee the theft of almost a trillion dollars intended for its reconstruction.
The super-sayanim
With Goldberg and Bremer, we have reached the upper level of the conspiracy, comprising a number of influential Jewish personalities, working inside and outside the U.S. government — super-sayanim, so to speak. The most representative of those outside government is Larry Silverstein, the real estate shark who, with his partner Frank Lowy, leased the Twin Towers from New York City in the spring of 2001. The head of the New York Port Authority, who granted Silverstein and Lowy the lease, was none other than Lewis Eisenberg, another member of the United Jewish Appeal Federation and former vice-president of AIPAC. It appeared that Silverstein had made a disastrous deal, because the Twin Towers had to be decontaminated for asbestos. The decontamination process had been indefinitely postponed since the 1980s because of its cost, estimated at nearly $1 billion in 1989. In 2001, the New York Port Authority had been all too happy to shift responsibility to Silverstein.
Immediately after acquiring the Twin Towers, Silverstein renegotiated the insurance contracts to cover terrorist attacks, doubling the coverage to $3.5 billion, and made sure he would retain the right to rebuild after such an event. After the attacks, he took his insurers to court in order to receive double compensation, claiming that the two planes were two separate attacks. After a long legal battle, he pocketed $4.5 billion. Silverstein is a leading member of the United Jewish Appeal Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York, the biggest fundraiser for Israel (after the US government, which pays about $3 billion per year in aid to Israel). Silverstein also maintained “close ties with Netanyahu,” according to Haaretz (November 21, 2001): “The two have been on friendly terms since Netanyahu’s stint as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. For years they kept in close touch. Every Sunday afternoon, New York time, Netanyahu would call Silverstein.” Besides being a powerful man, Larry is a lucky man: as he explained in this interview, every morning of the week, he had breakfast at the Windows on the World on top of the North Tower, but on September 11th, he had an appointment with his dermatologist.
Accomplices to the 9/11 false flag attack with strong Israeli connections should also be tracked at the other end of the trajectory of the planes reported to have crashed into the Twin Towers. Flights AA11 and UA175 took off from Logan Airport in Boston, which subcontracted their security to International Consultants on Targeted Security (ICTS), a firm based in Israel and headed by Menachem Atzmon, a treasurer of the Likud. So did Newark Airport where flight UA93 reportedly took off before crashing in Shanksville.
A serious investigation would follow many other trails, such as the Odigo instant messages received by employees at the WTC two hours before the plane crashes, as reported by Haaretz on September 27th, 2001. The first plane hit the WTC at the precise time announced, “almost to the minute,” admitted Alex Diamandis, vice-president of Odigo, headquartered in Israel. Also disturbing is the behavior of the American branch of Zim Israel Navigational, a maritime shipping giant 48% owned by the Jewish state (occasionally used as a cover for the Israeli secret services), which moved its offices from the WTC, along with its 200 employees, September 4th, 2001, one week before the attacks —“like an act of God, we moved”, said the CEO Shaul Cohen-Mintz when interviewed by USA Today, November 17th, 2001.
But of course, none of these trails were ever pursued. That is because the most powerful conspirators were at the highest level of the Justice Department. Michael Chertoff was head of the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice in 2001, and responsible, among many other things, for securing the release of the Israeli agents arrested before and after 9/11, including the “dancing Israelis.” In 2003, this son of a rabbi and of a Mossad pioneer would be appointed Secretary of Homeland Security, in charge of counter-terrorism on the American soil, which allowed him to control dissenting citizens and restrain access to the evidence under the pretext of Sensitive Security Information.
Another chief of the cover-up was Philip Zelikow, the executive director of the 9/11 presidential Commission established in November 2002. Zelikow is a self-styled specialist in the art of making “public myths” by “‘searing’ or ‘molding’ events [that] take on ‘transcendent’ importance and, therefore, retain their power even as the experiencing generation passes from the scene” (Wikipedia). In December 1998, he co-signed an article for Foreign Affairs entitled “Catastrophic Terrorism,” in which he speculated on what would have happened if the 1993 WTC bombing (already attributed to bin Laden) had been done with a nuclear bomb: “An act of catastrophic terrorism that killed thousands or tens of thousands of people and/or disrupted the necessities of life for hundreds of thousands, or even millions, would be a watershed event in America’s history. It could involve loss of life and property unprecedented for peacetime and undermine Americans’ fundamental sense of security within their own borders in a manner akin to the 1949 Soviet atomic bomb test, or perhaps even worse. … Like Pearl Harbor, the event would divide our past and future into a before and after. The United States might respond with draconian measures scaling back civil liberties, allowing wider surveillance of citizens, detention of suspects and use of deadly force.” This is the man who controlled the governmental investigation on the 9/11 terror attacks. Thomas Kean and Lee Hamilton, who nominally led the commission, revealed in their book Without Precedent: The Inside Story of the 9/11 Commission (2006), that the commission “was set up to fail” from the beginning. Zelikow, they claim, had already written a synopsis and a conclusion for the final report before the first meeting. He controlled all the working groups, prevented them from communicating with each other, and gave them as sole mission to prove the official story; Team 1A, for example, was tasked to “tell the story of Al-Qaeda’s most successful operation—the 9/11 attacks.”
A tight control of mainstream media is perhaps the most delicate aspect of the whole operation. I will not delve into that aspect, for we all know what to expect from the MSM. For a groundbreaking argument on the extent to which 9/11 was psy-op orchestrated by MSM, I recommend Ace Baker’s 2012 documentary 9/11 The Great American Psy-Opera, chapters 6, 7 and 8.
Machiavellian meta-Zionists
If we move up to the very highest level of the conspiracy, we find ourselves in Tel Aviv. The preparation for 9/11 coincided with the coming to power of Benjamin Netanyahu in 1996, followed by Ehud Barak in July 1999, and Ariel Sharon in March 2001, who brought back Netanyahu as minister of Foreign Affairs in 2002 (with Netanyahu again becoming prime minister in 2009). It must be noted that both Netanyahu and Ehud Barak were temporarily out of the Israeli government in September 2001, just like Ben-Gurion at the time of Kennedy’s assassination (read my article on JFK). A few months before 9/11, Barak, a former head of Israeli military intelligence, was “recruited” as a consultant to a Mossad front company, SCP Partner, specializing in security and located less than seven miles from Urban Moving Systems.[8]Christopher Bollyn, Solving 9-11: The Deception that Changed the World, 2012 , pp. 278-280. One hour after the explosion of the North Tower, Barak was on BBC World to point the finger at bin Laden (the first to do so), and concluded: “It’s a time to launch an operational, complete war against terror.”
As for Netanyahu, we are not surprised to hear him boast, on CNN in 2006, of having predicted in 1995 that, “if the West doesn’t wake up to the suicidal nature of militant Islam, the next thing you will see is militant Islam bringing down the World Trade Center.” Netanyahu is exemplary of the ever closer “special relationship” between the US and Israel, which started with Truman and blossomed under Johnson. Netanyahu had lived, studied, and worked in the United States from 1960 to 1978, between his 11th and his 27th year—except during his military service—and again after the age of 33, when he was appointed deputy ambassador to Washington and then permanent delegate to the United Nations. Netanyahu appeared regularly on CNN in the early 1990s, contributing to the transformation of the world’s leading news channel into a major Zionist propaganda tool. His political destiny was largely planned and shaped in the United States, under the supervision of those we now call neoconservatives, and the only thing that distinguishes him from them is that, for public relations reasons, he does not possess American nationality.
“What’s a neocon?” once asked Bush 43 to his father Bush 41, after more than three years in the White House. “Do you want names, or a description?” answered 41. “Description.” “Well,” said 41, “I’ll give it to you in one word: Israel.”[9]Quoted by Andrew Cockburn, who claims to have heard the anecdote from “friends of the family”, in Rumsfeld: His Rise, His fall, and Catastrophic Legacy, Scribner, 2011, p. 219. That anecdote, quoted by Andrew Cockburn, sums it up. The neoconservative movement was born in the editorial office of the monthly magazine Commentary, which had replaced the Contemporary Jewish Record in 1945 as the press organ of the American Jewish Committee. “If there is an intellectual movement in America to whose invention Jews can lay sole claim, neoconservatism is it,” wrote Gal Beckerman in the Jewish Daily Forward, January 6, 2006. “It is a fact that as a political philosophy, neoconservatism was born among the children of Jewish immigrants and is now largely the intellectual domain of those immigrants’ grandchildren.”
The founding fathers of neoconservatism (Norman Podhoretz, Irving Kristol, Donald Kagan, Paul Wolfowitz, Adam Shulsky) were self-proclaimed disciples of Leo Strauss, a German Jewish immigrant teaching at the University of Chicago. Strauss can be characterized as a meta-Zionist in the sense that, while an ardent supporter of the State of Israel, he rejected the idea that Israel as a nation should be contained within borders; Israel must retain her specificity, which is to be everywhere, he said in essence in his 1962 lecture “Why We Remain Jews.” Strauss would also approve of being called a Machiavellian, for in his Thoughts on Machiavelli, he praised the “the intrepidity of his thought, the grandeur of his vision, and the graceful subtlety of his speech” (p. 13). Machiavelli’s model of a prince was Cesar Borgia, the tyrant who after having appointed the cruel Ramiro d’Orco to subdue the province of Romania, had him executed with utter cruelty, thus reaping the people’s gratitude after having diverted their hatred onto another. Machiavelli, writes Strauss, “is a patriot of a particular kind: He is more concerned with the salvation of his fatherland than with the salvation of his soul” (p. 10). And that happens to be exactly what Jewishness is all about, according to Jewish thinkers such as Harry Waton: “The Jews that have a deeper understanding of Judaism know that the only immortality there is for the Jew is the immortality in the Jewish people” (read more here). As a matter of fact, in the Jewish World Review of June 7, 1999, Michael Ledeen, a neocon and founding member of the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA), assumed that Machiavelli must have been a “secret Jew,” since “if you listen to his political philosophy you will hear Jewish music.”
The neoconservatives of the first generation originally positioned themselves on the far left. Irving Kristol, one of the main editors of Commentary, had long claimed to be a Trotskyist. It was soon after the 1967 successful annexation of Arab territories by Israel that the Straussians experienced their conversion to right-wing militarism, to which they owe their new name. Norman Podhoretz, editor-in-chief from 1960 to 1995, turned from anti-war activist to defense budget booster in the early 70s. He gave the following explanation in 1979: “American support for Israel depended upon continued American involvement in international affairs—from which it followed that an American withdrawal into the kind of isolationist mood [. . .] that now looked as though it might soon prevail again, represented a direct threat to the security of Israel.” (Breaking Ranks, p. 336). Leading the U.S. into war for the benefit of Israel is the essence of the Machiavellian crypto-Zionists known deceptively as neoconservatives.
The Project for a new (((American))) Century
The story of how the neoconservatives reached the position of influence they held under George W. Bush is a complicated one, which I can only outline. They entered the state apparatus for the first time in the baggage of Rumsfeld and Cheney, during president Ford’s cabinet reshuffle known as the “Halloween Massacre,” following Nixon’s resignation. When the Cold War calmed down after America evacuated its troops from Vietnam in 1973, and the CIA produced reassuring analyses of the USSR’s military capabilities and ambitions, Rumsfeld (as Secretary of Defense) and Cheney (as Chief of Staff) persuaded Ford to appoint an independent committee, known as Team B, to revise upward the CIA estimates of the Soviet threat, and reactivate a war attitude in public opinion, Congress, and Administration. Team B was chaired by Richard Pipes and co-chaired by Paul Wolfowitz, both introduced by Richard Perle.
During the Democratic parenthesis of the Carter presidency (1976–80), the neoconservatives worked at unifying the largest number of Jews around their policies, by founding the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA), which became the second-most powerful pro-Israel lobby after AIPAC. According to its “mission statement”, it is “dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation.” In 1980, the neocons were rewarded by Ronald Reagan for their support by a dozen posts in national security and foreign policy: Richard Perle and Douglas Feith to the Department of Defense; Richard Pipes at the National Security Council; Paul Wolfowitz, Lewis “Scooter” Libby, and Michael Ledeen in the State Department. They helped Reagan escalate the Cold War, showering billions of dollars on the military-industrial complex.
The long term planning of 9/11 probably started then. Isser Harel, founder of Israeli secret services (Shai in 1944, Shin Bet in 1948, Mossad until 1963) is reported as prophesizing in 1980, in an interview with Christian Zionist Michael Evans, that Islamic terrorism would end up hitting America in their “phallic symbol”: “Your biggest phallic symbol is New York City and your tallest building will be the phallic symbol they will hit”.[10]Michael Evans told of this prophecy in an interview with Deborath Calwell and in his book The American Prophecies, Terrorism and Mid-East Conflict Reveal a Nation’s Destiny), quoted in Christopher Bollyn, Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World, C. Bollyn, 2012, p. 71. (A whole article would be needed to document and explain the revival of the Jewish gift of apocalyptic prophecy in recent decades.)
In 1996, during the Clinton years, the neoconservatives threw all their weight into their ultimate think tank, the Project for the New American Century (PNAC), directed by William Kristol and Robert Kagan. PNAC recommended taking advantage of the defeat of communism to reinforce American hegemony by preventing the emergence of any rival. Their Statement of Principles vowed to extend the current Pax Americana, which entailed “a military that is strong and ready to meet both present and future challenges.” In its September 2000 report entitled Rebuilding America’s Defenses, PNAC anticipated that US forces must become “able to rapidly deploy and win multiple simultaneous large-scale wars.” This required a profound transformation, including the development of “a new family of nuclear weapons designed to address new sets of military requirements.” Unfortunately, according to the authors of the report, “the process of transformation […] is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event—like a new Pearl Harbor.” It is certainly no coincidence that the three-hour-long blockbuster Pearl Harbor was released in the summer 2001, conveniently entrenching the “New Pearl Harbor” meme into the minds of millions.
PNAC’s architects played the American hegemony card by draping themselves in the super-patriotic discourse of America’s civilizing mission. But their duplicity is exposed in a document brought to public knowledge in 2008: a report published in 1996 by the Israeli think tank Institute for Advanced Strategic and Political Studies (IASPS), entitled A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm, written specifically for the new Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The team responsible for the report was led by Richard Perle, and included Douglas Feith and David Wurmser, who figured the same year among the signatories of PNAC. As its title suggests, the Clean Break report invited Netanyahu to break with the Oslo Accords of 1993, which officially committed Israel to the return of the territories it occupied illegally since 1967. The new prime minister should instead “engage every possible energy on rebuilding Zionism” and reaffirm Israel’s right to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
In November 2000, Bush Jr. was elected under conditions that raised protests of electoral fraud. Dick Cheney, who had directed his campaign, named himself vice-president and introduced two dozens neoconservatives in foreign policy key positions. The State Department was entrusted to Colin Powell, but he was surrounded with neocon aides such as David Wurmser. As National Security Adviser, Condoleezza Rice, a specialist of Russia with no expertise in the Middle East, was entirely dependent on her neocon adviser Philip Zelikow. William Luti and Elliott Abrams, and later Eliot Cohen, were also tasked with steering Rice. But it was mainly from within the Defense Department under Donald Rumsfeld that the most influential neocons were able to fashion US foreign and military policy. Richard Perle occupied the crucial position of director of the Defense Policy Board, responsible for defining military strategy, while Paul Wolfowitz became the “soul of the Pentagon” as deputy secretary with Douglas Feith as under secretary.
The Hanukkah miracle to start WWIV
After eight months in the presidency, Bush was confronted with the “catastrophic event,” the “new Pearl Harbor” that PNAC had wished for a year earlier. 9/11 was a real “Hanukkah miracle” for Israel, commented Mossad chief Ephraim Halevy and Israeli National Security Council chairman Uzi Dayan. Netanyahu rejoiced: “It’s very good […] it will generate immediate sympathy […], strengthen the bond between our two peoples, because we’ve experienced terror over so many decades, but the United States has now experienced a massive hemorrhaging of terror.” On September 21, he published an op-ed in the New York Post entitled “Today, We Are All Americans,” in which he delivered his favorite propaganda line: “For the bin Ladens of the world, Israel is merely a sideshow. America is the target.” Three days later the New Republic responded with a headline on behalf of the Americans: “We are all Israelis now.” Americans experienced 9/11 as an act of hatred from the Arab world, and they felt an immediate sympathy for Israel, which the neoconservatives relentlessly exploited. One of the aims was to encourage Americans to view Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians as part of the global fight against Islamic terrorism.
It was a great success. In the years preceding September 11, Israel’s reputation had bottomed out; condemnations had been raining from around the world for its policy of apartheid and colonization, and its systematic war against Palestinian command structures. Increasing numbers of American voices questioned the merits of the special relationship between the United States and Israel. From the day of the attacks, it was all over. As Americans now intended to fight Arab terrorists to the death, they would stop demanding from Israel more reasonable, proportionate retaliation against Palestinian suicide bombers and rockets.
Instead, the president’s speeches (written by neocon David Frum) characterized the 9/11 attacks as the trigger for a world war of a new type, one fought against an invisible enemy scattered throughout the Middle East. First, vengeance must come not only against bin Laden, but also against the state harboring him: “We will make no distinction between those who committed these acts and those who harbor them” (Sept. 11). Second, the war extends to the world: “Our war on terror begins with Al Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated” (Sept. 20). Third, any country that does not support Washington will be treated as an enemy: “Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists” (Sept. 20).
In an article in the Wall Street Journal dated November 20, 2001, the neoconservative Eliot Cohen dubbed the war against terrorism as “World War IV,” a framing soon echoed by other American Zionists (the odd choice of the name WWIV rather than WWIII comes, I suspect, from the neocons’ ethnocentric worldview, in which every world war is a step toward Greater Israel; since one major step was accomplished in 1967, the Cold War counts as WW3). In September 2004, at a conference in Washington entitled “World War IV: Why We Fight, Whom We Fight, How We Fight,” Cohen said: “The enemy in this war is not ‘terrorism’ […] but militant Islam.” Like the Cold War, the imminent world war, according to Cohen’s vision, has ideological roots, will have global implications, and will last a long time, involving a whole range of conflicts. The self-fulfilling prophecy of a new World War centered in the Middle East has also been popularized by Norman Podhoretz, in “How to Win World War IV” (Commentary, February 2002), followed by a second article in, “World War IV: How It Started, What It Means, and Why We Have to Win,” (September 2004), and finally a book titled World War IV: The Long Struggle Against Islamofascism (2007).[11]Stephen Sniegoski, The Transparent Cabal: The Neoconservative Agenda, War in the Middle East, and the National Interest of Israel, Enigma Edition, 2008, p. 193.
The hijacked conspiracy and the controlled opposition
In the case of 9/11 as in the case of Kennedy, controlled opposition operates on many levels, and many honest scholars now realize that the 9/11 Truth movement itself is partly channeled by individuals and groups secretly aiming at drawing suspicions away from Israel. Such is certainly the case of the three young Jews (Avery, Rowe, and Bermas) who directed the film Loose Change (2005), the most widely watched 9/11 conspiracy film since its first version in 2005. They hitched their whole thesis on a comparison with the never carried-out false flag project Operation Northwoods (timely revealed to the public in May 2001 in James Bamford’s book Body of Secrets, written with the support of former NSA director Michael Hayden, now working for Michael Chertoff), but they failed to mention the attack on the USS Liberty, a well-documented false flag attack by Israel on its U.S. ally. They did not breathe a word about the neoconservatives’ loyalty to Israel, and treat anyone who cited the Israeli role in 9/11 as anti-Semitic. The same can be said of Bermas’s more recent film Invisible Empire (2010), also produced by Alex Jones: a compilation of anti-imperialist clichés focusing on the Bushs and the Rockefellers, without a single hint of the (((Others))).
It is interesting to note that the 9/11 scenario put forward by Loose Change had actually been prewritten by Hollywood: on the 4th of March, 2001, Fox TV broadcast the first episode of the series The Lone Gunmen, watched by 13 million Americans. The plot is about computer hackers working for a secret cabal within the U.S. government, who hijack a jet by remote control with the intent to crash it into one of the Twin Towers, while making it appear to have been hijacked by Islamic terrorists. At the last seconds, the pilots manage to regain control of the plane. The purpose of the failed operation was to trigger a world war under the pretext of fighting terrorism. Truthers of the “inside job” school fancy that this episode must have been written by some whistleblower inside Fox. Unlikely!
There is, of course, some truth in the “inside job” theory, as I said at the beginning. Israel (in the wider sense) would not be able to pull such an operation and get away with it, without complicity at the highest level of U.S. government. How does that work? Pretty much like for the Kennedy assassination, if you consider that the country was then ruled by its vice-president Dick Cheney, the president being a mere dummy (see Lou Dubose and Jake Bernstein, Vice: Dick Cheney and the Hijacking of the American Presidency, Random House, 2006). In my book JFK-9/11, I have proposed a plausible scenario of how Israel had in fact hijacked a smaller false flag attack on the Pentagon fabricated by the American Deep State, for the limited purpose of justifying the overthrow of the Talibans in Afghanistan, a goal fully supported by such “Great Gamers” as Zbigniew Brzezinski, but which didn’t in itself interest the neocons.
What the neocons wanted was a new war against Iraq and then a general conflagration in the Middle East leading to the crumbling of all the enemies of Israel, with Syria and Iran high on the list. So they outbid everyone and gave the operation the scale they wanted with the help of their New York super-sayan Silvertein. George W. Bush, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and other goyim who had been kept out of the loop, finding themselves embroiled in geopolitical machinations of global scope, could merely try to save face. On September 19 and 20, Richard Perle’s Defense Policy Board met in the company of Paul Wolfowitz and Bernard Lewis (inventor of the self-fulfilling prophecy of the “clash of civilizations”) but in the absence of Powell and Rice. They prepared a letter to Bush, written on PNAC letterhead, to remind him of his historic mission: “Even if evidence does not link Iraq directly to the attack, any strategy aiming at the eradication of terrorism and its sponsors must include a determined effort to remove Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq. Failure to undertake such an effort will constitute an early and perhaps decisive surrender in the war on international terrorism.”[12]Stephen Sniegoski, The Transparent Cabal: The Neoconservative Agenda, War in the Middle East, and the National Interest of Israel, Enigma Edition, 2008, p. 144. This was an ultimatum. Bush was certainly aware of the leverage that the neocons had acquired over the major print and television media. He was obliged, under penalty of ending in the proverbial trash bin of history, to endorse the invasion of Iraq that his father had refused the Zionists ten years earlier.
As for Brzezinski and other genuine U.S. imperialists, their support for the invasion of Afghanistan made their timid protests against the Iraq war ineffective. It was a little late in February 2007 when Brzezinski denounced before the Senate “a historical, strategic and moral calamity […] driven by Manichaean impulses and imperial hubris.” In 2012 he declared, regarding the risk of conflagration with Iran, that Obama should stop following Israel like a “stupid mule.” He soon disappeared from the MSM, as a useful idiot no longer useful.
The “half truth” of the exclusively “inside job” theory, which denounces 9/11 as a false flag operation perpetrated by the American state on its own citizens, functions like a secondary false flag hiding the real masters of the operation, who are in fact agents in the service of a foreign nation. One of the aims of this inside-jobish controlled opposition is to force American officials to maintain the “bin Laden did it” masquerade, knowing that tearing apart the fake Islamic flag would only reveal the U.S. flag, not the Israeli flag. No longer controlling the media, they would not have the means to raise this second veil to expose Israel. Any effort to get at the truth would be political suicide. Everyone understands what is at stake: if one day, under mounting pressure from public opinion or for some other strategic reason, the mainstream media abandons the official bin Laden story, the well-rehearsed slogan “9/11 was an inside job” will have prepared Americans to turn against their own government, while the neocon Zionists will remain untouchable (Machiavelli’s method: make another accomplish your dirty ends, then turn popular vengeance against him). And God knows what will happen, if the government has not by then succeeded in disarming its citizens through Sandy Hook-type psy-ops. Government officials have little choice but to stick to the Al-Qaeda story, at least for the next fifty years.
After reaching this conclusion in JFK-9/11, I had the satisfaction of finding that Victor Thorn, in a book that had eluded me (Made in Israel: 9-11 and the Jewish Plot Against America, Sisyphus Press, 2011), had already expressed it in harsher terms: “In essence, the ‘9-11 truth movement’ was created prior to Sept. 11, 2001 as a means of suppressing news relating to Israeli complicity. By 2002–2003, ‘truthers’ began appearing at rallies holding placards that read ‘9-11 was an inside job.’ Initially, these signs provided hope for those who didn’t believe the government and mainstream media’s absurd cover stories. But then an awful realization emerged: The slogan ‘9-11 was an inside job’ was quite possibly the greatest example of Israeli propaganda ever devised. […] The mantra, ‘9-11 was an inside job’ is only partially true and is inherently damaging to the ‘truth movement’ because it shifts all attention away from Israel’s traitorous assault against America. […] Leaders of these fake 9-11 groups know the truth about Israel’s 9-11 barbarity. Their willingness to perpetuate or cover it up ultimately makes them as guilty and vile as those who launched the attacks. There are no degrees of separation in this matter. It’s a black-and-white issue. Tell the entire truth about Israel’s Murder, Inc. cabal, or sleep in the same infected bed as these murdering dogs lie in. […] Faux conspiratologists complain about the government and news sources not telling the truth, yet they’ve erected an utter blackout on data regarding Israel and 9-11.”
The missing .3 trillion
Some readers will complain that I am making a very complex operation appear too simple. I plead guilty: I have merely tried here to outline the case against Israel in the short scope of an article. But I am fully aware that creating Greater Israel through a world war fought by the U.S. might not have been the only consideration in the preparation of 9/11. Many private interests had to be involved. Yet I believe none of them interfered with Israel’s plan, and most of them supported it.
There is, for example, the missing gold in the WTC basement : $200 million were recovered from the estimated $1 billion stored: who took the rest? But that is nothing compared to the $2.3 trillion that were missing from the accounts of the Department of Defense for the year 2000, in addition to $1.1 trillion missing for 1999, according to a televised declaration made on September 10th, 2001, the day before the attacks, by Donald Rumsfeld. Just for comparison, this is more than one thousand times the colossal losses of Enron, which triggered a chain of bankruptcies that same year. All this money evaporated into thin air under the watch of William Cohen, Defense Secretary during Bill Clinton’s second term. In 2001, the man who was tasked to help track down the missing trillions was Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Dov Zakheim, a member of PNAC and an ordained rabbi. Practically, the mystery had to be resolved by financial analysts at Resource Services Washington (RSW). Unfortunately, their offices were destroyed by “al-Qaeda” the following morning. The “hijackers” or Flight AA77, rather than hitting the command center on the eastern side of the Pentagon, chose to attempt a theoretically impossible downward spiral at 180 degrees in order to hit the west side of the building precisely at the location of the accounting offices. The 34 experts at RSW perished in their offices, together with 12 other financial analysts, as is noted in the biography of the team leader Robert Russell for the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial: “The weekend before his death, his entire office attended a crab feast at the Russell home. They were celebrating the end of the fiscal-year budget completion. Tragically, every person that attended that party was involved in the Pentagon explosion, and are currently missing”.
By an incredible coincidence, one of the financial experts trying to make sense of the Pentagon financial loss, Bryan Jack, was reported to have died at the precise location of his office, not because he was working there that day, but because he was on a business trip on Flight AA77. In the words of the Washington Post database: “Bryan C. Jack was responsible for crunching America’s defense budget. He was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77, bound for official business in California when his plane struck the Pentagon, where, on any other day, Jack would have been at work at his computer”. Yahweh must have a sense of chutzpah!
Laurent Guyénot is the author of JFK-9/11: 50 years of Deep State, Progressive Press, 2014, and From Yahweh to Zion: Jealous God, Chosen People, Promised Land … Clash of Civilizations, 2018. (or $30 shipping included from Sifting and Winnowing, POB 221, Lone Rock, WI 53556).
Footnotes
[1] Philippe Broussard, “En dépit des déclarations américaines, les indices menant à Ben Laden restent minces,” Le Monde, September 25, 2001.
[2] Gilad Atzmon, Being in Time: a Post-Political Manifesto, Interlink Publishing, 2017 , p. 142.
[3] David Ray Griffin, 9/11 Contradictions, Arris Books, 2008, pp. 170-182; Webster Griffin Tarpley, 9/11 Synthetic Terror Made in USA, Progressive Press, 2008, pp. 321-324.
[4] Christopher Bollyn, Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World, C. Bollyn, 2012, pp. 278–280.
[5] It is quoted here from Bollyn’s book and from Justin Raimondo, The Terror Enigma: 9/11 and the Israeli Connection, iUniverse, 2003.
[6] Christopher Bollyn, Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World, C. Bollyn, 2012, p. 159.
[7] Justin Raimondo, The Terror Enigma: 9/11 and the Israeli Connection, iUniverse, 2003, p. 3.
[8] Christopher Bollyn, Solving 9-11: The Deception that Changed the World, 2012 , pp. 278-280.
[9] Quoted by Andrew Cockburn, who claims to have heard the anecdote from “friends of the family”, in Rumsfeld: His Rise, His fall, and Catastrophic Legacy, Scribner, 2011, p. 219.
[10] Michael Evans told of this prophecy in an interview with Deborath Calwell and in his book The American Prophecies, Terrorism and Mid-East Conflict Reveal a Nation’s Destiny), quoted in Christopher Bollyn, Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World, C. Bollyn, 2012, p. 71.
[11] Stephen Sniegoski, The Transparent Cabal: The Neoconservative Agenda, War in the Middle East, and the National Interest of Israel, Enigma Edition, 2008, p. 193.
[12] Stephen Sniegoski, The Transparent Cabal: The Neoconservative Agenda, War in the Middle East, and the National Interest of Israel, Enigma Edition, 2008, p. 144.
I’m sure all the knowing people here are tired of the same hard evidence discussions, but here is some info that most 9-11 truthers are unaware, from my blog:
May 21, 2016 – Another 9-11 Truther
In my April 16th blog post, I mentioned that former Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman and 9-11 Commission co-chair Bob Graham had become a “Truther”, i.e. one who openly doubts the official 9-11 story. It seems the powers that be tried to shut him up. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) openly criticized the Obama administration for trying to strong-arm Graham, who is pushing to declassify 28 pages of the 9/11 report dealing with Saudi Arabia. He recounted how Rep. Gwen Graham (D-Fla.) and her father, former Senator Bob Graham (D-Fla.), were detained by the FBI at Dulles International Airport outside Washington. He said the FBI “took a former senator, a former governor, grabbed him in an airport, hustled him into a room with armed force to try to intimidate him into taking different positions on issues of public policy and important national policy.”
Last week, another Republican member of the 9-11 Commission, former Navy Secretary John F Lehman, said there was clear evidence that Saudi government employees were part of a support network for the 9/11 hijackers – an allegation, congressional officials have confirmed, that is addressed in detail in the 28 pages. Lehman said: “there was an awful lot of participation by Saudi individuals in supporting the hijackers, and some of those people worked in the Saudi government.”
Events this past year in Syria highlighted close ties between Saudi Arabia, Israel, and our CIA. The 9-11 attacks generated the “Pearl Harbor” type of anger they needed to rally the American people to support their semi-secret plan to conquer all the Arab world. Here is a summary of events for those confused by American corporate media. Al Qaeda is not an organization. It is a CIA computer database of armed Arab nationalists who violently oppose western domination of the Arab world. (Al Qaeda is Arabic for database.) This database was established by the CIA in the 1980s when our CIA trained and armed Arabs to fight the Russian occupation of Afghanistan. Osama Bin Laden (OBL) was never an official leader since it has never been a real organization, although he did lead a large group of Arab nationalists who lived in Afghanistan.
OBL had nothing to do with 9-11, he didn’t even know about it until it was reported in the media. He was never formally accused of the attacks because there is zero evidence. OBL was a wealthy Saudi who is said to have inspired the attacks. Our government blamed a Kuwaiti, Khalid Shaikh Mohammad (pictured), and a dozen Saudis who died in the airplanes. These persons had never been to Afghanistan and are said to have planned and trained for the attacks in the Philippines, Germany, and the USA. Then why was Afghanistan invaded, and later Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen? But we did not invade Saudi Arabia! Instead, recall that days after 9-11 several jets from our federal Justice Department rounded up Saudi suspects in the USA and flew them home before FBI agents could ask them questions.
All this explains why the accused mastermind of the attacks, Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, has yet to go to trial almost 16 years since 9-11! He has not been allowed to speak to anyone outside the CIA. Even the 9-11 Commission was not allowed to interview him. The U.S. military set up a kangaroo court at Gitmo to hold a trial many years ago, but brave military defense lawyers keep causing delays by insisting on a fair trial. It seems evidence is so “sensitive” that our CIA does not want it revealed. even in a secret military court. Whenever documents are requested by the defense, some are destroyed instead! This included all the CIA interrogations of the accused!
Our media propaganda is so prevalent that nearly all Americans think OBL was the 9-11 mastermind, and since he is dead the case is closed. However, there is zero evidence of his involvement, something our government has long acknowledged. Americans watched thousands of hours of television coverage of the 9-11 attacks. Ask one if they think the accused mastermind of the attacks should be put on trial, and they’ll have no idea what you are talking about. More Americans are becoming aware and demanding action, who are demeaned as crazy “truthers”, which now include two former members of our government’s official 9-11 Commission once tasked with investigating these crimes.
The failed invasion of Syria has revealed that the Saudis, our CIA (with its defense contractor and media allies), and Israel have been working to conquer all the Arab world and control it with corruption and puppet dictators. Over the past couple years the Saudi government has changed hands and this CIA-Saudi-Israeli alliance has frayed, mostly because of failures in Syria and Yemen. Will the Saudis now be blamed for 9-11 to satisfy public demands for the truth, and to protect other conspirators? Will this lead to a CIA-Israeli coup to take over Saudi Arabia? Or will other high-level truthers surface and expose our nation’s darkest secret?
The boner in the wind that I noticed on 9/11 2001 was the pre-written script that became the official story line to the event only a few hours after it occurred.
Nobody questioned how a crime of that magnitude could be investigated, put together, and solved for generations to come in a mere matter of hours.
“Now mop up that mess, and move on”
All one has to do is to notice the squibs on the successive floors just below the collapsing line to notice that the floors were indeed wired for demolition:
Slow motion collapse of WTC:
The New Pearl Harbor (one of the best 9/11 documentaries about 5 hrs) (thanks to L.K.):
THE ANATOMY OF A GREAT DECEPTION – How 9-11 Woke Me Up – David Hooper Film: https://vimeo.com/106233510
Pentagon https://youtu.be/rn3A3c_FAOw
Pentagon flight recorder mystery (excellent review of flight 77 flight recorder): https://youtu.be/mmGi5YeQ_Bw
9/11 zero: https://youtu.be/3puhwRQMhZY
21 Recorded Tower/Command Calls, NOT BELIEFS-9/11 World Trade Center Attacks-Drones Intercepting:
Scientific Facts prove 9/11 was a false flag operation (5hrs 15mins):
30 AUGUST 2018 — Corbett Report interview by James Corbett with Mick Harrison and David Meiswinkle who discuss the First Amended Grand Jury Petition and the follow-up Mandamus filing:
https://lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org/video-interviews/
https://www.911tap.org/557-news-releases/736-lawyers-file-doj-petition-demanding-9-11-grand-jury-investigation
http://truthinmedia.com/lawyers-family-members-petition-grand-jury-investigation-9-11/
None of the above.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/09/what-is-this-administrations-real-policy-towards-syria-ttg.html
The plan that Jeffrey announced is being implemented:
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/09/from-policy-to-action-ttg.html
Let’s see if neocon/administration-approved professional protester Medea Benjamin or any of the other Schumer-planted screaming banshees protest US illegal invasion and military action against a sovereign nation in the same fashion as they debase themselves demanding the sacred right to an abortion
‘…Bernard Lewis (inventor of the self-fulfilling prophecy of the “clash of civilizations”) …’
Wasn’t that Samuel Huntington?
No it wasn’t, and this website’s credibility just fell another notch. It’s no stretch to believe that the Israelis (and their partisans) had foreknowledge, but to pretend that they executed it is ridiculous. That being said, it is also true that there’s no proof OBL was responsible. The worst we have is that he said it wasn’t an entirely bad thing that for once the guns were turned the other way.
Question, though: How much damage did 9/11 actually do to the USA, compared with 1) how much damage we inflicted as a result, including and especially the damage we inflicted upon ourselves? And 2) Did it destroy our country to anything like the degree Hart-Cellar did? How much media attention has that gotten?
Laurent, I would suggest changing this line of the article, “projecting pieces of steel beams weighing several hundred tons hundreds of meters laterally at high speeds.” It’s a teeny bit OTT.
Nice overview. So many lies. Our governments and our societies are crumbling under their weight. So much of the stench seems to emanate from israhell……
Of course Bob Graham wants to prove Saudi is the guilty party….lol…he’s a politician representing the southern capital of the Jews, Florida.
”In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Graham, a Florida Democrat and the chairman of the US Senate’s Intelligence Committee, recommended air strikes against the alleged training camps in the Bekaa and Syria if diplomatic pressure failed to shut the sites down.
Graham was one of a three-member delegation from the Senate Intelligence Committee to tour the Middle East last week to gather information for the Sept. 11 investigation being conducted jointly with the House Intelligence Committee. The delegation visited Egypt, Syria and Lebanon before winding up the tour in Israel.
In a briefing to reporters in Washington on Tuesday, Graham hinted that Hizbullah could be the target in the next stage of Washington’s “war on terror.”
Graham said. “Hizbullah has killed hundreds of Americans over its history, it is the most vicious and effective terrorist organization in the world, and if we’re serious about the war on terrorism it’s going to carry us to Hizbullah and those training camps.”
Graham said that the delegation had raised their concerns over the training camps with Lebanese and Syrian officials.
“This was a high priority at every stop,” the senator said. “Hizbullah, of course, is the A-Team of terrorists.”
It is hard to imagine that Mossad was capable of placing Cheyney at NORAD on Sept 11, and starting the planes in the USA that were used on Sept 11.
The first plane that flew into a tower had a bulge under the rump, the second had no windows, how Mossad could fly an unmanned jet with a missile underneath into the Pentagon, and fire an air to ground missile in Pennsylvania, difficult to imagine.
The placing of the explosives, yes.
But also hijacking the four missing planes electronically from outside, difficult to see how an Israeli secret service did it, though not completely impossible, in my opinion.
Qui bono?
What did Saudi have to gain by attacking the US? Having the US attack the majority Shia states of Iraq and then Iran?
Did the Israeli Clean Break plan of taking out Iraq, then Syria then Iran have nothing to do with it?
Did the Saudis and the Israelis shadow each other during the planning of the attack as reported by Fox?
Why is Graham backing a lawsuit against Saudi saying the 911 victims should be compensated when they were already compensated by the Billons dollar fund from taxpayers in which many victims got multiple millions? If he can prove Saud did it shouldn’t any compensation go back to the US treasury that already paid all the victims?
The Saudi lawsuit thing was tried years ago and the court threw it out so the law firms want a second chance at the prize with Graham unlocking more evidence for them? And so far what they released in the 28 pages was still heavy redacted. 90% chance any more releases will be too.
This is all about the money money money.
And we’re never going to get an honest answer on this from the our government. So people can just just form their opinion based on the good old…Qui bono?….cause that’s usually the answer.
Above, Laurent Guyénot mentions the ‘Israeli art students’ who had been working in the NYC towers a few weeks before the 9-11 event, these ‘students’ covered by the New York Times, which showed in photos a stack of cardboard boxes alongside the ‘art students’, the factory code markings on the boxes later traced as referencing components of bomb detonators
Francesco Cossiga, formerly President of Italy, flat-out said that the major governments in Europe all privately recognise that 9-11 was run by the USA & Israel … Cossiga speaking to Italy’s largest newspaper, the Corriere della Serra:
What you say is not consistent with what I see in those videos:
http://www.google.fr/search?as_q=tower+collapse+9%2F11+video&as_epq=&as_oq=north+south
Not saying that it wasn’t a false flag, not saying who did or didn’t do it, just saying what I see. The South tower destruction goes from impact to bottom, from top to impact isn’t visible due to dust and smoke. The North tower destruction goes from impact to top and from impact to bottom, at least that’s what I see in the videos. As I wrote in another comment, that’s one heck of an engineering feat if it was planned that way. The WTC 7 seems to fall on its bottom, which, at the difference of the fall of the twin towers, is consistent with all the videos of controlled demolition that can be found around the web. Then, I think the collapse of the twin towers represent enormous mass falling at high speed to the ground, and I tend to think that such mass is not unlikely to shake the ground on which it falls and send a shock wave that can in turn shake the foundations of buildings in the vicinity, for instance WTC 7. In fact, I don’t know and neither do truthers. They assume parametres for their calculations that they can’t be sure of.
Then again, even if the assumptions about ‘how’ are false, it doesn’t mean that assumptions about ‘who’ are too, and vice-versa. The thing is only those who did it know and we hardly ever will.
The point is that whoever however did it, the war against Iraq was a crime against peace as the very same Americans co-defined it in the Nuremberg Statute.
America is happy to accommodate the wiles of Yahweh’s Chosen people in exchange for eternal life under the King of Israel (John 1:49) in the foreign capital Jerusalem (Revelation 21:2) , and thus all moral Americans cling to this Biblical foreign policy:
• “WE WORSHIP what we do know, for salvation is from THE JEWS.” John 4:22
• “THE JEW FIRST.” Romans 1:16
• “For if the Gentiles have shared in the Jews’ spiritual blessings, they OWE IT TO THE JEWS to share with them their material blessings.” Romans 15:27
Do not rock the boat when it comes to magical immortality goodies. Remember, this life doesn’t matter much anyway, just the eternal life in Jewheaven. Whitey needs the Jew desperately.
Had planned for a year earlier, but whatever.
Some of us have followed this since it happened, like JFK folk before us.
And damn if it don’t matter a whit.
John Kaminski calls Americans “stupid” and Paul Craig Roberts says “insouciant” but at the end of the day. it ain’t our country. People are simply disenfranchzed when the political system is a plutocratic oligarchy.
The fear in the interior of the USA… where some of us live… is that they want us to rise and fight them with legal firearms which the Plutocrats can match a hundred times over. On purpose, they are provoking a race war and lots more besides.
Any suggestions in THAT direction would be useful. Having read (and bought) most of the late (and missed) Michael Collins Piper, I think the fact that the USA is run by a Plutocratic Junta is fairly well-known among the literate. This makes sense. Pulling in millions of “new Americans” who neither know nor care is the strategy of the moment.
Trump got votes to change some of that, and we see where it led… nowhere. So the trap’s already sprung, what’s the plan?
Even if 9/11 was an Israeli Inside Job then we would still have to explain why the US went to war afterwards.
One thing does not explain the other.
This focussing on the Jews is not productive.
I it unlikely that the whole Western power elite acts according to Jewish interests.
The rulers of the British Empire that merged with the American Empire have been in control for hundreds of years.
Even 1000 years, if you count the highly influential House of Welf.
It’s rather likely that these rulers have some Jewish front men who divert attention.
Also we know that it was the royal families who published the classical books about Jewish world conspiracy.
Please stop this nonsense.
And who was installed as head of the FBI July 2001 before 911?
None other than Robert Mueller.
Senator Hollings 2004 ‘because Bush jr had promised AIPAC these wars’.
Well, if you consider the Constitution an important part of America, then very much damage was done. 3000 American lives were lost too, every one of them worth more than your own, not to mention 5 trillion dollars wasted on totally stupid wars and hundreds of thousands of lives lost waging them, some thousands of them American lives.
Keeping score as you have done in your comment is just infantile as is your claim that Israel’s involvement is ridiculous. Infantile is as infantile does I suppose.
This statement is correct, though, is it not?
Huntington used the “Clash of Civilisations” formula for his book’s title, but he does not own it. It is definitely Bernard Lewis who preceded and invented the concept.
These speeds are beyond placard limitations but are still possible for a 767 airframe and are still flyable; hitting those towers would have been trivial.
Stack up a pile of 100 CD cases. On top of the pile, stand one CD case up on edge. Now knock the top one over on its side. What did you observe? Did the stack of CDs collapse?
What most people don’t realize is that just because the top of the tower may have fallen in on the floor below where the plane hit, the total weight on the supporting columns is the same as before the collapse. Say the plane took out the 90th CD case and the CDs from 91 to 100 now bear on 89. What has changed? Before impact, the 89th CD was already supporting the 11 CDs above it. And after impact it still is. There was no weight added to the burden of the 89th CD. If its basic structure was still intact, there is no reason it should have given way, nor should the 88th, the 87th and so on.
I’m not a structural Engineer, but I did ace basic engineering statics. Please, if a structural engineer would care to weigh in on this and correct my misunderstanding I would appreciate it.
Still, now having seen the stinking underbelly of D.C on display in recent years, we can agree that the one plane that could have done some good ended up in a field.
Give me a break. St. Paul was writing a letter to the Romans about specific issues they were facing at that time trying to establish Christian churches. That doesn’t mean I have to follow Paul’s specific instructions now. I’m an American in 2018, not a Roman in 55 A.D.
9/11–Directed by Israel, with Americans doing the grunt work. Americans are conditioned to following Israel’s orders.
It’s less OTT than saying a 767 flying 506kts near sea-level is impossible or making a high-altitude cell phone call over a rural area is impossible. I’m not saying his conclusion is wrong, but a lot of his evidence is questionable.
And yet, every single hijacker was a fervent Jihadist.
Were they all on Mossad’s payroll?
Perhaps none of them were jihadists. Could they all have been Israelis in disguise?
Yes, that’s it. The final piece of the jigsaw puzzle falls into place.
Now, about those faked moon landings…
The Israel first agenda is all over the place for these wars. Seven nations to destroy for the 911 false flag is what Wesley Clark saw in a memo a few days after 911. He wondered why seven and why destroy. Well, wonder of wonders, what do we find in Deuteronomy 7:1-2. It states the same thing and for who also. The gist of what it says is “Seven nations must be destroyed in order to clear land for Yahweh’s Israel”. Purim theme runs through these wars. Even the 1991 invasion of Iraq had a Purim theme. It ended on Purim 1991. 2003 war on Iraq started on Purim. 2011 war on Libya started on Purim. Is Iran the next Purim theme for 2019? Notice big attacks such as the first two are eight years apart, is a third perhaps Iran planned? The number eight in judaic gemetria, jewish interpretation of numbers, represents completion.
Judaic gematria is found also within the use of the term 911. What does eleven represent in Judaic gematria? The Kabbalist’s Sefirot, Tree of Life, is a structure of ten emanations from God. Eleven, represents destructive excess, human ego attempting to add one more emanation to the Divine system. It signifies evil and a curse. The Sefer Tetzirah, the Book of Creation, the earliest book of Jewish mysticism, talks about nine and eleven being evil numbers compared to ten – “ten and not eleven; ten and not nine”. The Judaic sages said “whoever adds or detracts” signifies evil and curse. 9/11 fits this to the tee. Ten the holy number of creation is in the middle.
9/11 was- among many, many other things- a test of the stupidity and naivete of the American infotainment consumer/prole.
The official narrative is so utterly ridiculous and cartoonish in its unreality that a precocious 4th grader with a rudimentary knowledge of physics could deconstruct it.
The 19 “Arab hijackers” were legends constructed by intelligence communities for purposes of corroborating the official narrative and shielding the real perpetrators underneath an avalanche of lies and corporate media bullshit.
The WTC buildings were destroyed by some type of weaponry capable of reaching temperatures far greater than the surface of the sun- most likely micro-nukes. Thermate, nano-thermite or conventional explosives may have been used, but in an ancillary role.
The Pentagon attack was from inside- bombs were placed inside the building. The idea that a Boeing 757 could penetrate even one ring of the Pentagon is ludicrous, not to mention that it would have to have been flying below ground level before it struck the building, according to the “official” flight path.
The only suspects arrested in or around lower Manhattan in connection with the events were Israelis, all of whom were promptly deported back to that little settler compound in the Levant.
Does anyone under 60 years old with an i.q. above double digits still believe the official version?
I am in no way qualified to speak with authority here but I think the variable you are missing in your thesis is velocity/force. The weight may not have changed but its nature changed when it began to move downward.
FTR I do not believe a single word of the official story.
Ahem, “And yet, every single hijacker was a fervent Jihadist.”
Says who? The official story tellers? Even if it were true it does not mean they were not used as patsies, like Oswald.
2.3 TRillion Dollars Missing from DOD
SEPTEMBER 10, 2001 Defense Business Practices
Secretary Rumsfeld and other officials talked with reporters about the need to refine the Defense Department’s business practices.
http://www.c-span.org/video/?165947-1/defense-business-practices
Sep 11, 2013 9/11 In A Nutshell
James Corbett presents this 5 minute parody of the official conspiracy theory of 9/11
September 11, 2013 Twelve Years of War, Lies and Deception
Twelve years after the 9/11 attacks, no credible independent investigation has been done to find out what really happened on that day and who was responsible. Independent journalists and researchers have demonstrated, however, that the official version of the event is nothing but a cover-up, an opinion shared by the co-chairs of the 9/11 Commission, Thomas H. Kean and Lee H. Hamilton, who declared the Commission was “set up to fail”.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/911-twelve-years-of-war-lies-and-deception/5349347
Adjusted for scale, CD cases have far more structural strength across a much larger surface and with no intervening spaces for floors/debris above to accelerate through on their way down. The force borne by 89 and below is far less when the upper floors are static than when they are being accelerated by gravity on their way down. The total weight is the same, but the force of the upper floors is magnified by the fact that the mass is now moving
It would be more apt analogy to suspend 100 sheets of caramelised-sugar from a thin column of hardened caramel and wires running up the middle of them, leaving about half an inch between each sheet, then shoot through the column at sheet number 80 so that 81 through 100 start falling through all those below.
The plotters moved explosive charges into he three buildings and there had to be thousands of these weighing a great amount. It was then necessary to install the explosive equipment. No one ever noticed?
Does anyone question that the aircraft actually struck the buildings?
The conspirators had to precisely coordinate the controlled explosions with the moment the jets hit the buildings. Why didn’t they just demolish the buildings with explosives then take credit as some Islamic terror group? Why make a plot so complicated? This requires close cooperation between Muslim terrorists and Israelis who are not often best friends.
If Israel engineered all this to get Americans active in the Middle East could anyone call the end results a success? I can’t see how Israel’s position has improved.
Yes, potential energy turning into kinetic energy, absorption of kinetic energy, stuff like that, and much more. It’s not only about mechanics, it’s also about thermodynamics, and not only fluid thermodynamics. I am sorry but the only plausible explanation I see for the twins to have fallen the way they have fallen is the weakening of their steel structure by heat (and I mean heat generated by burning not the temperature of burning kerosene). I do buy the official explanation for the reasons of the collapse. I don’t buy anything else regarding 9/11.
Actually, all the evidence found to point at a possible high-level governement conspiracy may have been planted to coerce that government into doing the bid of those who knew in advance of the attack.
“Says who? The official story tellers? Even if it were true it does not mean they were not used as patsies, like Oswald”
The very strong likelihood is that they were indeed patsies. I personally have no doubt that it was real jihadis flying real planes and it’s almost irrelevant if there was additional controlled demolition – or not.
This event, in my opinion, was allowed to happen.
May 25, 2014 FDNY 9/11 Survivor Witness and Whistleblower Speaks on WTC 7
Listen very carefully starting at the ’20′ second mark! As a firefighter on 9/11, he was at Ground Zero and was there when Building 7 came down.
‘Condoleezza Rice, a specialist of Russia’
It’s a well documented myth. She had no experience on Russia. She was an affirmative action hire similar to (but way more egregious than) Colin Powell.
Many neocons were just as ill suited to thier job.
Those who planned and caused to happen 9/11 clearly were not American patriots. The attack was physically and psychically and politically against the people of the United States, including the American military.
A large number of key perpetrators and participants were citizens of Israel, or had primary loyalty to Israel.
Neither the FBI nor the CIA nor military intelligence prevented the attack, and after the attack, these agencies did not pursue the guilty. They betrayed their country.
The former ‘traditional’ US mass media has either almost entirely participated in the cover-up, or refused to tell the truth. They have betrayed their country.
The political system of the United States has remained mute or supported the cover-up. They have betrayed their country.
Other countries have largely remained silently complicit or supported the cover-up. As a direct result of 9/11, Iraq and Libya have suffered terrible destruction and loss of life via wars of aggression, Syria has suffered great harm, and Afghanistan has been attacked and occupied with large loss of life.
9/11 then is a kind of litmus test for vast social pathology and dysfunction: that so many people would fall so easily for the bs; that so few people in positions of influence and power would have sufficient backbone and integrity to speak truth.
But ultimately, the tide can turn. The lies take so much energy to maintain; the chutzpah not enlivening but demeaning; the maintenance of the lies so desperately necessary.
9/11 thus presents an ongoing ‘Achilles heel’, a potentially terminal ‘Pyrrhic victory’ for the vile scum that pulled off 9/11. The scum’s rise to the top enhances its visibility and vulnerability.
You’re correct, the Bible is about specific issues of the time that are hardly relevant today. No specific instructions given inside its pages have any meaning in the current year.
An architect friend of mine was very disgusted at the public reaction to 9/11 .
He repeated : Do they think architects are stupid ? , do they think we are stupid ? , do they think we ignored that NYC is plenty of planes ? Don`t they know that we make skyscrapers practically plane proof ? , they think that a couple of aluminiun planes can down our buildings ? …. how stupid , It was like a controlled demolition , why they don`t say it ? , they think that we architects , are stupid ? why don`t they see it ?
He was really angry at public reaction at 9/11 .
Two things:
1. Re-watching Enemy of the State. The Evil NSA guy’s birthday was 9/11/1940. Gene Hackman hacks it up in the electromagnetic cage scene in his warehouse hideout.
2. Osama initially denied any involvement in 9/11 – then he owned it, I guess making lemonade (striking the great satan) out of lemons (the jews did it and tied it around his neck.)
Because caramelized sugar and structural steel have so many parallel characteristics.
Three-quarters of Americans consider themselves citizens of Jerusalem. Dual citizenship everywhere!
Two years before 9-11, golfer Payne Stewart died in his plane when it
de-pressurized and flew for 4 hours “intercepted by fighter jets” until
it crashed. Aircraft flying unauthorized routes are immediately intercepted.
But on one day and one day only no aircraft were available because there
were exercises planned that required them to be elsewhere. So four “hijacked”
commercial planes were flying uninterrupted in US airspace for over an hour.
Again thank you Mr. Unz for this website and the articles you post.
The reason the folks of the “land of the free and the home of the brave” must get to the bottom of this is pure self interest in their own survival. Because the perpetrators of this crime or their descendants will do it again. And the next time will have to be even more spectacular than 911; most likely using nuclear or biological weapons.
Can you think of a better way to scale it down?
Didn’t Grahams daughter just lose the Florida Democrat primary to a Talahassie corruptocrat? Where is there evidence that the Jew Capitol south are rewarding his family for Senator Grahams good deeds on their behalf?
One word, folks, concerning the airplanes–DRONES.
Stupid – no. Complacent conformists and group-thinking cowards – maybe.
Gullible consumerist ghouls, petrified by the extent of the deception – certainly.
Is there any difference for practical purposes ?
So far, “they” were right. I don’t see signs of this changing anytime soon.
The debilitating consensus imposed by deep-state controlled media is nearly total.
There is still a faint hope that somewhere, some anonymous, unsung 2nd Amendment heroes, may take matters in their hands. The moment they turn off their TV and recover full ownership of their mortgaged balls.
Or how about a “Financial” 911 of some sort.
I’m highly suspicious of recent reports of the past couple of years of 10′s of millions of social security numbers being stolen by hackers. I believe it was half of all SSN’s tracked by Equifax were stolen. I haven’t heard much more about this in the media since it was first announced.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Israeli intelligence is now in full possession of the personal financial information on most all americans.
Available evidence does not support the claim that AA Flight 77 struck the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.
Eyewitnesses, Pentagon transcripts, official records refute “The 9/11 Commission Report.”
View the evidence, transcripts, photos, videos at http://www.twf.org/News/Y2010/0911-Pentagon.html
I am sick and tired of hearing 3000 americans died on 9-11 in WTC towers. they were international business buildings and way more then half the dead were foreigners
The security of the towers was done by a firm owned by a brother of Bush jr.
No problem in installing the explosives.
Precisely coordinate, any terrorist explodes a bom with a mobile phone.
You really think that those who perpetrated Sept 11 were unable to begin a series of explosions, resembling destruction by gravity ?
Alas, they miscalculated.
It went too fast.
The planes, far more propaganda effect than just demolition.
Israel’s position not improved ?
Is not Saddam out of the way, and is not Iraq destroyed ?
Rubbish. It was the job of Ron’s NeoCon friends.
Israelis played an important role, not as instigators, but as agents of the US (deep state) Government.
“the war against Iraq was a crime against peace”
It was worse than a crime, it was a blunder.
9/11 = Israel + Saudi Arabia + US neocons
A blending of Zionists and oil interests.
Surprise surprise that this is the axis of power in the Middle East that was against Iraq and now Syria and Iran.
Very good remarks . The king is naked , and no one sees , or dares to say , than the king is naked
Carlton Meyer wrote: “Our media propaganda is so prevalent that nearly all Americans think OBL was the 9-11 mastermind, and since he is dead the case is closed.”
Hi Carlton,
Your comment is a healthy supplement to Laurent Guyenot’s important but oft second-hand & vital servings.
… As you know, a ZUSA military tribunal named Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM) as 9/11 “master mind” and even a military follow-up trial is subject to delay.
… Thanks for passing on valuable information, Carlton!
Ah, yes, I see the error of my ways. I am treating it as though it were a static load but it is dynamic. As the basic physics video above shows, the problem is whether the momentum of the falling floors was sufficient to overcome the resistance of the column below them.
And numerous engineers in the video make the following point. If the structural steel columns in the building below the collapsing floors were intact then they would deform as the load of the falling stories crashed into them and that deformation absorbs kinetic energy. After a few floors were deformed in that manner, the energy of the collapsing floors would have been completely dissipated and the collapse would grind to a halt. Then we would be looking at a problem of static loads. At that point there would be no force present that could get the train of events moving again.
Here’s a quirky illustration. A university I attended used to build experimental cars which they entered into those high-mileage contests. Universities from all over America and even from abroad submitted entries.
One of the criteria for acceptance was that the vehicle be “road worthy” and one of the criteria that rendered it such was that the vehicle be capable of sustaining a front end crash at 10 mph and not incur significant damage. So it needed a good resilient bumper. But, due to the need for high mileage, the bumper must also be as light as possible.
Our entry featured a lightweight channel section of aluminum backed by thirty or so unopened, empty aluminum beer cans with one end in the channel and the other against the frame of the car, their long axis parallel with the ground. When the car crashed and the bumper hit, the cans simply collapsed. The controlled collapse absorbed all the momentum of the car and it passed the test. Of course, the bumper had to be removed and the cans replaced but they only needed to pass the test on a one time basis. So that’s an illustration of how the slow deceleration of structural deformation dissipates the energy of a moving body.
There was no way the building could have collapsed at free fall because each floor would have behaved just like those beer cans.
The opium poppies are growing again. Iraq is destroyed. Libya was disarmed and destroyed. Syria has been neutralized for the past few years and is still struggling to recover from the US/Saudi/Israeli supported ISIS. The Palestinians and Iran are both targets of American conservatards. Welfare payments to Israel have been increased and a tripwire consisting of a handful of American troops has been placed in Israel.
Israel isn’t any better off?
Didn’t Paul H. O’Neill say he was fired as Secretary of the Treasury
because he objected to Cabinet meetings where plans were being
discussed to hit Iraq BEFORE 9/11?
Well said.
Still, it’s amazing that you had to explain this to Patricus.
Of course it’s for Israel. It’s obvious. Iraq destroyed. Kaddafi knifed in the butt. Syria under attack. The entire ME in ruins, and they want war with Iran as well.
So sad that our people believe the lies from the fake news media. If people knew the truth everything would change overnight.
‘Inside job’ simply means not the official story you’ve been fed, not narrowly limited to native born and raised American citizens who are top government pols as assumed here. Further, when so many GW Bush team appointees (Wolfowitz, Perle, Feith, Libby et al) had dual Israeli-USA citizenship, this point is made moot. De-facto inside job.
Anonymous gave a misinterpretation of Romans 15:27.
Commentary on this verse reveals that Paul was referring to helping the Jews that had converted to Christ and were spreading the Gospel, not to the Jewish community outside that still actively fought against Christianity.
There was Mossad involvement, but you’re correct in surmising there was American assistance. Put Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld at the top of the list of suspects.
I researched this last year and it is debateable if the 767 airframe can hold up long at that speed, but that is not the issue. The engines cannot produce enough thrust to reach those speeds at that altitude, even in a steep dive. It was flying level. More details from by blog that has more links:
Jul 1, 2017 – Another 9-11 Error
The standard tactic to dismiss anyone who questions the official 9-11 story is to demand answers: “Okay, you tell me what happened that day!” Of course lowly citizens have no idea since they are not briefed on ultra-secret operations. But anyone can perform simple Internet research when issues arise.
For example, reliable sources agree that the maximum speed a B-767-200 commercial airliner can reach at 700 feet above sea level is 360 knots. It can fly faster at high altitudes where the air is one-third as dense. It can fly faster in a steep dive if crashing. But when flying level at 700 feet, 360 knots is the fastest it can fly with installed engine power because of drag limitations. The aircraft that hit the second tower on 9-11 flew in level at 510 knots, as noted in official reports based on radar tracking. This proves that a B-767 did not hit the second tower! There are many articles and youtube videos that detail this, including some by airline pilots, and experts such as this retired NASA expert:
“Based on analysis of radar data, the National Transportation and Safety Board reported the groundspeed just before impact as 510 knots. This is well beyond the maximum operating velocity of 360 knots, and maximum dive velocity of 410 knots.”
http://pilotsfor911truth.org/911_Aircraft_Speed_Deets.html
I read comments at websites and watched youtube to see what CIA funded floggers say to debunk this fact. Some claim the B-767 can fly faster but is safety restricted to protect the airframe, known as “never to exceed speed.” This is true, but that precaution is to warn of potential damage in cases where a steep high-speed dive may be performed. This is not a problem at level flight because B-767 engines cannot push the aircraft near that limit. Pilots sometimes fly their aircraft at full throttle so they know how fast it can fly. Commercial aircraft are designed with efficiency in mind. They do not have extra big engines to produce extra power that it will never use.
If you google “767 maximum speed sea level” this odd unsigned webpage linked to a dead website appears first. It is full of lies, yet appears first in the world’s most used search engine, provided by a CIA affiliated corporation–Google. The rambling explanation states that a B-767 can perform the high-speed maneuvers as radar showed on 9-11 and falsely claims that pilots agree, with no mention that it lacks of engine power to reach 510 knots, .
Since this airspeed issue is impossible to explain (unless it was a B-767 modified with different engines) protectors of the 9-11 fable resort to personally attacking those who raise this issue, or diverting the discussion to other topics. Why would the plotters make this mistake? First, in any operation there are hundreds of elements to consider. They may have confirmed that a B-767 can fly that fast, overlooking the required altitude of 35,000 feet.
So what hit the South Tower? One can only speculate, but there were witnesses at the scene who stated that it was a twin engine jet like the B-767, but had no windows and was painted grey. What happened to the real aircraft? What happened to the passengers? Who would do this? I don’t know, as I mentioned at the beginning of this post. But I do know that a standard commercial B-767-200 cannot fly even close to 510 knots at 700 feet, so something else hit the WTC South Tower.
Yes, exactly: the story just seemed to appear out of nowhere as did the photos of the hijackers within days of 9/11. The main reason we had the photos is that 17 of the 19 had received their visas from the American Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. We knew who they were and as patsies, why they were here.
Agree.
But what happened to the airplanes if they didn’t hit the towers and the pentagon?
The New American Century. Part 1/10
This film goes in detail through the untold history of The Project for the New American Century with tons of archival footage and connects it right into the present. This film exposes how every major war in US history was based on a complete fraud with video of insiders themselves admitting it.
“There was no way the building could have collapsed at free fall because each floor would have behaved just like those beer cans.”
I am not opposing your argument, just trying to formulate it in a more precise way: you mean the outer walls.
There is a small difference between the collapse and your car crash that in the collapse each broken floor added some mass to the falling floors, while in your car crash the initial energy of the car was not increased by the cans, i.e., there was no force like gravitation that pulled the cans towards the car.
The collapse naturally could not be free-fall since some of the energy was use to breaking the structures, but can it be nearly free-fall? I found one calculation from the web by a supporter of the official theory (a debunker) that calculated in a rather reasonable way that a bit over 25% of the initial kinetic energy was needed to break the steel in the first floor and pulverize the concrete. If no other mass were added, then after breaking four floors all kinetic energy would be used, but much of the mass of broken floors falls to the floor below, so this argument has a caveat.
Theoretically such a mechanism could continue for many floors. I think it is correct to counter this argument by pointing out that the walls of the upper floors are destroyed and therefore the collapse of the outer walls must stop because if the outer walls of the upper floors are broken, they will not fall on the outer walls of the lower floors but slip to the sides. The floors inside the building may collapse all the way, but the outer walls of about a half of the building should stay up.
Can the floors fall in nearly free-fall? In the initial stage 25% of kinetic energy of the initial upper floors was used in breaking the first floor. At least as much was required in each floor. Each floor added 1/30 of the initial mass minus what was lost in the cloud. The lower floors were stronger and this may balance the 1/30 mass addition. But maybe it does not and the collapse accelerates. I think the floors inside the building can theoretically pancake and fall with near free-fall speed.
But we can look at the outer walls. Those are what the collapse videos show and they fall with nearly free-fall speed. There we do not need to consider the added mass of floors, which falls in the inside of the building. With the outer walls the situation is like in your car example. They cannot collapse with nearly free-fall speed as the steel absorbs the kinetic energy and breaking the steel structures requires much energy, about 1/8 of the initial kinetic energy for each floor.
I’ve only seen strong evidence that Pentagon wasn’t hit by a plane but why do you think it’d be difficult to “disappear” a plane and its passengers?
Indeed.
I’ve read most of what Lewis wrote. Oddly, he wrote as though Israel didnt even exist.
I concluded Lewis was as dishonest as his name; how can a jew be named Lewis other than as a deception.
Sept 10, 2018 The 9/11 Plan: Cheney, Rumsfeld and the Continuity of Government (COG)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-911-plan-cheney-rumsfeld-and-the-continuity-of-government/5320879
The important thing is to orient oneself by reading Alan Sabrosky’s 2010 piece that Guyenot links. AS approaches it rather as if he were prosecuting a criminal case entirely on circumstantial evidence. I don’t think he has enough evidence to convict, but I have no doubt that he’s right in what he says at the very beginning:
“Many years ago I read a fascinating discussion of the ‘tactics of mistake.’ This essentially entailed using a target’s prejudices and preconceptions to mislead them as to the origin and intent of the attack, entrapping them in a tactical situation that later worked to the attacker’s strategic advantage.
“This is what unfolded in the 9/11 attacks that led us into the matrix of wars and conflicts, present (Afghanistan and Iraq), planned (Iran and Syria) and projected (Jordan and Egypt), that benefit Israel and no other country — although I concede that many private contractors and politicians are doing very well for themselves out of the death and misery of others.
“I am also absolutely certain as a strategic analyst that 9/11 itself, from which all else flows, was a classic Mossad-orchestrated operation. But Mossad did not do it alone. They needed local help within America (and perhaps elsewhere) and they had it, principally from some alumni of PNAC (the misnamed Project for a New American Century) and their affiliates within and outside of the US Government (USG), who in the 9/11 attacks got the ‘catalytic event’ they needed and craved to take the US to war on Israel’s behalf, only eight months after coming into office.”
I don’t think anybody but the USG and Israel has the evidence to convict; but I myself ame sure that, in all material respects, the above is what happened.
The chief problem with AS’s account is that the initial target was Afghanistan, which I wouldn’t have thought of as a major concern of Israel. But maybe the point is that bin Laden was then deemed the closest thing to a high profile America hater then available. On the other hand, we were able to replace him with Saddam despite the complete absurdity of treating him as the quintessence of evil. Maybe it just reflected the improved quality of the USG’s mendacity. Any thoughts?
Finally, I think we should raise a glass to AS’s anonymous Jesuit’s wisecrack: “Every time I hear that Israel is America’s only friend in the Middle East, I remember that before Israel, America had no enemies in the Middle East.”
360 KIAS, alternatively Mach 0.86, is official VMO, and the airframe must be able to withstand dynamic stresses roughly 1.5 time those at those limits in order to qualify for certification. Push the throttles full forward in level flight at near sea-level, and the aircraft will accelerate comfortably past the 360KIAS. At 510knots (which in this case would be groundspeed), you’re still only at mach 0.77. As you point out, engines would limit the speed, but not so much due to lack of thrust rather due to the parasitic drag they generate as you increase speed, nothing that a shallow dive couldn’t overcome.
The biggest limits to the average airline pilot taking a 767 past 360KIAS or Mach 0.86 would be the need to do a preventive tear-down inspection of the engines after the likely overspeed, but the 9-11 flyers were on a suicide mission, so that would not be a deterrent. The airframe might be just getting into a flutter condition at 500 knots, which is still some distance speed-wise from pieces falling off, so 510 is pushing the envelope, but still in the realm of possibility, and if you are on a suicide run, you probably don’t really care.
That day was relatively calm and clear, so taking a 767 well in excess of VMO was well within the realm of possibility. Your assertion that a commercial 767 cannot attain 510 knots groundspeed is simply speculation and not supported by facts or engineering.
There is no “required” altitude of 35,000 feet … dynamic pressure limitations are reached at a wide variety of configurations at various altitudes.
As for a grey aircraft with no windows, I doubt anyone on the ground got a good enough look to see windows or not, and United aircraft were painted grey, so no surprise there.
Drop a bowling ball on your stack of CD cases. That is pretty much what dropping the top twenty floors on the rest would be like, except that as for the structural steel, there wasn’t as much of that as you’d like to think, as everything was stressed back to the centre-column of the towers.
Odd memory that brings up.
9-11 took place not many months after the “Battle of Seattle” and other protests against the WTO, global trade in general, etc.
One of my very first thoughts was an attack on the Towers and the Pentagon would be blamed on anti-global terrorists, as an excuse to lock down dissent from then on.
Both the WTC Towers and the Pentagon are legitimate targets in the minds of those seeing the tyranny of global finance. The WTC controls, the Pentagon enforces. The case almost makes itself.
I was wrong of course. The official story hardened before the first week and it was obvious it was all for Israel again. The reason I say my first suspicion was odd — that they were going for the anti-globalists — might be that I was giving the parasites that pulled it off undeserved credit for being a tad more sophisticated. They’d still get their tyranny, but deflect their involvement and roll the wars out later under different pretexts.
Their contempt for Americans rules out that any sort of sophistication.
Dr Judy Woods remarkable book ‘Where Did The Towers Go?’ is certainly worth looking at if you haven’t already.
Possibly the most scientific, evidence based analysis available.
Many videos also on YouTube in relation to her work.
Jews routinely change their names to appear more “goy” and less “jewish”.
For example, Viacom’s Sumner Redstone changed his name from his jewish given name. Almost all of Hollywood and media bigwigs routinely “de-jewify” their names.
It is interesting to note that, one can call a jew a shyster, shylock, criminal, or other derogatory name and it will roll off his back like water off a duck, but call a jew a “jew”, and he will recoil, having been “found out”…
Adopted Christian Name ………………Real Jewish Name
Joey Adams ……………………….. Joseph Abramowitz
Eddie Albert ……………………….Eddie Heimberger
Woody Allen……………………….. Allen Konigsberg
Lauren Bacall …………………….. Joan Perske
Jack Benny ……………………….. Benny Kubelsky
Milton Berle ……………………… Milton Berlinger
Ernest Borgnine …………………….Effron Borgnine
George Burns ……………………… Nathan Birnbaum
Joan Blondell……………………… Rosebud Blustein
Joyce Brothers ……………………..Joyce Bauer
Mel Brooks ……………………….. Melvin Kaminsky
Joey Bishop ………………………. Joey Gottlieb
Charles Bronson …………………… Charles Buchinsky
Rona Barrett ……………………….Rona Burnstein
Cyd Chrisse ………………………..Tula Finklea
Tony Curtis ………………………. Bernie Schwartz
(daughter is Jamie Lee Curtis)
Joan Crawford …………………….. Lucille Le Sueur
Dyan Cannon ………………………. Samile Friesen
Kirk Douglas ……………………… Isadore Demsky
(son is Michael Douglas)
Bob Dylan ………………………….Robert Zimmerman
Rodney Dangerfield ………………….Jacob Cohen
Douglas Fairbanks, Jr. …………….. Douglas Ullman
Joel Grey ………………………… Joel Katz
(father of Jennifer Grey)
Elliott Gould ………………………Elliott Goldstein
Zsa Zsa Gabor ………………………Sara Gabor
John Garfield …………………….. Jules Garfinkle
Judy Garland ……………………… Frances Gumm
Paulette Goddard ………………….. Paulette Levy
Eydie Gorme……………………….. Edith Gormezano
Cary Grant ……………………….. Larry Leach
Lorne Green ………………………..Chaim Leibowiz
Judy Holliday …………………….. Judith Tuvin
Leslie Howard …………………….. Leslie Stainer
Buddy Hackett …………………….. Leonard Hacker
Jill St. John …………………….. Jill Oppenheim
Danny Kaye………………………… David Kominsky
Alan King ………………………… Irwin Kniberg
Larry King………………………….Larry Zeiger
Tina Louise……………………….. Tina Blacker
Ann Landers…………………………Esther Friedman
(Abigail Van Buren is her sister.)
Dorothy Lamour ……………………. Dorothy Kaumeyer
Miehael Landon ……………………. Mike Orowitz
Steve Lawrence ……………………. Sidney Leibowitz
Hal Linden………………………… Hal Lip****z
Jerry Lewis ………………………. Joseph Levitch
Karl Maiden ………………………..Maiden Sekulovitch
Ethel Merman ……………………… Ethel Zimmerman
Jan Murray ……………………….. Murray Janofsky
Walter Matthau ……………………. Walter Matasschanskayasky
Lilly Palmer ……………………… Maria Peiser
Jan Pierce………………………… Pincus Perelmuth
Roberta Peters………………………Roberta Peterman
Eleanor Parker…………………….. Ellen Friedlob
Joan Rlvers ………………………..Joan Molinsky
Tony Randall ……………………… Sidney Rosenberg
Edward G. Robinson ………………… Emanuel Goldenberg
Dinah Shore ………………………. Fanny Rose
Shelly Winters ……………………. Shirley Schrift
Gene Wilder……………………….. Jerome Silberman
The head of security at the Twin Towers, John O’Neill, had started work two weeks (!!!!) before 9/11, and previously was a special agent in charge of anti-terrorism with a special interest in Osama Bin Laden (!!!!) His briefcase, containing classified documents, was stolen in May 2000, and he left the FBI under a cloud after leaks about the briefcase theft. He died in the attacks. I’ve never seen anything about him in any truther articles, yet reading about him soon after the attacks was one of the tidbits of information which woke me up. I know it’s connected but how?? Great article. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_P._O%27Neill
Strange coincident.
1983-July 2008: 9/11 Hijacker’s Two Cousins Allegedly Work as Israeli Spies
Starting in 1983, a Lebanese man named Ali al-Jarrah, cousin of 9/11 hijacker Ziad Jarrah, allegedly works as a spy for the Israeli government. Living in rural Lebanon as a school administrator, it is claimed he also is a valued spy, sending reports and taking clandestine photos of Palestinians and Hezbollah in Syria and south Lebanon, near the Israeli border. He is said to have been paid at least $300,000 over the years by Israel. Ali’s brother Yusuf al-Jarrah is said to have helped him spy, but few details of his case have been reported.
Ali and Yusuf will be arrested by Hezbollah in July 2008 and then handed to the Lebanese military for trial by a military court. Ali will allegedly confess, but his wife will claim he has been tortured. He is also suspected of involvement in the assassination of Imad Mugniyah, a Hezbollah commander killed in Damascus in February 2008. Cases of such prolonged and involved spying have been very rare in Lebanon, and news of his arrest is said to have shocked the country. Ali and Ziad Jarrah were “20 years apart in age and do not appear to have known each other well.” [Jerusalem Post, 11/3/2008; London Times, 11/9/2008; Independent, 11/13/2008; New York Times, 2/19/2009] Curiously, Ziad Jarrah had another relative who has been accused of spying for three governments since the 1980s (see September 16, 2002).
That, and I watched Liberty Tower come down on live tv, immediately >after< an announcer intoned, "Ladies and gentlemen, I have just been informed that Liberty tower 7 is about to come down," followed by the camera zooming in, and poof! Down it came.
Let me think who would be so simple minded about planting evidence in a place that’s already been searched? One guess.
October 7, 2001: Stolen 9/11 Documents Appear in Mysterious Circumstances
On this day, Zeljko E., a Kosovar Serb, enters a Hamburg, Germany, police station and says he wants to turn himself in. He tells the police that he has robbed a business and stolen piles of paper written in Arabic, with the hopes of selling them. A friend of his told him that they relate to the 9/11 attacks. The 44 pounds of papers are translated and they prove to be a “treasure trove.”
The documents come from Mamoun Darkazanli’s files, which were not in Darkazanli’s apartment when police raided it two days after 9/11. “It makes for a great story. A petty thief pilfers files containing critical information about the largest terrorist attack in history and dutifully turns them over to the police.
[But German] agents do not buy this story for a minute; they suspect that some other Secret Service was trying to find a way of getting evidence into [their] hands. The question is, whose Secret Service?” Some German investigators later suggest that the CIA was responsible; there are also reports that the FBI illegally monitored Darkazanli after 9/11. [Der Spiegel (Hamburg), 10/27/2001; Der Spiegel, 2002, pp. 166-67; Chicago Tribune, 11/17/2002]
If the collapse was due to the fire from the plane impact, why would the collapse appear symmetrical (falling within footprint) rather than asymmetrical? Wouldn’t the initial impact side create more damage/more weakening of the structural members at impact site than in other areas, thus causing it to fail before other sections at the same level? Or, like a bullet – the entry and exit wounds are not symmetrical, thus one side gets more damaged than the other, causing asymmetrical collapse.
Just askin’.
A kosovar serb petty thief, who steals “papers” (44 pounds, no less), robbing a “business” and not taking money or equipment, but “papers”?
That is hilarious!
Bronson and Borgnine were not Jewish.
My question is with regards to your example; why are the top 20 floors of the building a bowling ball, but the underlying floors are flimsy cd cases. Why wouldn’t the top 20 floors disintegrate while crashing into the 20 floors underneath? The underlying 20 floors are no less and likely more reinforced than the above floors.
You are the only one who hit the nail on the head.
If somebody watches the first tower collapse must see this!
………………………………………………………………………………………………..
After about two hours of burning part of the tower above impact started to tilt.
At angle about 7 to 12 degrees the floors started to fall on one on the other, starting with highest floor.
This happened relatively quickly.
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
This cannot be confirmed by any structural analysis!
The moment when part started to tilt the stresses in joints of trusses were actually decreasing.
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
The only concusion must be that floors were brough down by mini explosions on joints of trusses.
Don’t forget that jewish lineage is determined by the mother. If the mother is a jew, the child is jewish…
Regards,
except for the “no planes” claptrap
which is a standard hasbara meme intended to make all 9/11 Conspiracy Theory
look like tinfoil
this is a solid essay. One other point:
there is no contradiction between “Inside job” and “Zionist op”,
because
‘Murka has had no sovereignty vis a vis Israhell for the last 50 years.
‘Murkan gubmint has been a Zionist Occupation Gubmint since 1967, and
the post 9/11 “Patriot Act” was the formal ZOG Enabling Act. About which Syria/Iran are about to get an object lesson. I hope Putin backs down…yet again. ‘Cause if he doesn’t, most of us will be shortly dead.
If you look at the middle video in tac’s (#2) comment above, you will see that someone did exactly that, except they used panes of glass instead of CD cases. The bowling ball broke through 5 panes of glass before coming to a rest.
Here is a link on Youtube, look at around from 12:15 on:
“Perhaps none of them were jihadists.”
You are correct…….they were actually joohadists.
He won’t. Russia and China must stand together and protect their “friendlies” or they’ll perish alone few years later. Our only hope is that the war won’t be World-ending and that we can eliminate the (((Cabal))) afterwards.
I’ll just relate this and readers can slot it in wherever it may be relevant:
Just before 9/11, when walking at lunch time on the sidewalks of Madison Avenue near 39th – 40th Street in Manhattan, where my then law office was located, among the teeming throngs of people out walking around, there was a very tall robust Arab man near the street corner screaming at the top of his lungs repeatedly “Death to Jews”. It was so bizarre, and I was so brazen then, that I shouted back to him: “Your Mother was a Jew!” and gave him the finger. He glared at me with such hatred in his eyes that I backed off in an about face to get away. This was no mentally ill kook. Something seemed afoot there with this whole scene.
“What’s a neocon?”
A criminal gang dedicated to political terror to achieve revolutionary ends.
The whole Bible boils down to the Babylon global system and whether you will accept being chipped like a dog.
It is uncanny, and eerily prescient that this is EXACTLY what has come to pass.
You’d be right if any deep state stopped at its own borders.
They do not. You’re using a “horizontal” (nationalistic) definition on a “vertical” (internationalist) situation.
The US deep state covers the UK, most of Europe, and apparently most of the world. Because an ad hoc alliance of even a few of the US’s enemies (old and new) would have no trouble blowing the cover off this thing in a big and public way. Ain’t happening.
Call it the “rootless cosmopolitan state” and we might agree. Even more so if it were more widely known that because of this same secret state, tons of “new Americans” are no such thing and have no intention of becoming any such thing. Great protection: A large number of aliens with a special interest in keeping actual citizens too busy to actually be citizens.
The same operation is in effect in Europe, where mini-9-11s happened all over for a bit. England, Spain — the list gets unwieldy by the time you get to the Bali bomb.
That the US government is subverted is granted. But why aren’t the NON-subverted ones calling foul?
That means they must have actually hijacked the planes. Who were the hijackers? Did they die with the planes? What could they think they were doing? Oh and it is quite clear that at least one of the towers was not hit by a plane.
Good luck to the Lawyers Committee for 9/11. But do they/will they have any control over, or even know, what the prosecutor presents to a grand jury? I am not suggesting I believe it but might not some suggest that there legal moves are in fact part of the cover up inasmuch as a knockback by a grand jury would postpone any final reckoning for years.
Yes it’s an odd comment given that they mostly would have arrived in America with surnames, if any, which were from a limited range allowed when surnames were mandated in Germany and other parts of Europe and were typically Goldberg, Eisenstein, or Unz which wouldn’t help assimilate in the Anglosphere. And if you were illiterate, well….
If Israel were going to stage a false flag attack on America to get America to fight Israel’s enemies, why didn’t Israel make it look like the 9/11 terrorists came from Gaza, or Iran?
Good for trying, amidst the usual thread full of over certain amateurs, to think it through. Anyone without undue emotional attachment ought to be able to entertain fresh thoughts on the subject while awaiting the expertise of someone who actually knows what he’s talking about. My fresh thought, which has the advantage of not getting involved in the techniques of demolition, is that Larry Silverstein, even if strongly motivated by an asbestos problem, probably wouldn’t have needed to get himself involved with demolition and the risks that would entail, as the damage done by the aircraft would almost certainly counted for total write off. And Mossad, for all its skills, would not be likely to persuade him that they knew exactly how to blow up the building without anyone suspecting he had a hand in it.
Sound thinking and cool exposition IIMSS. A nice change from all the certainties one is belabored with by amateurs.
This article is coherent and accordingly convincing unless and until someone punctures its foundation of facts. I’m with Ron in rejecting the idea that a cabal of Americans, even Israeli friendly Americans, were the principal actors. Fulfilling the PNAC vision doesn’t cut it, whereas destroying Muslim enemies of Israel does.
Caveats include the fact that getting America mired in Afghanistan would count as a big motive for ObL and Al Qaeda and it has the advantage of simplicity.
Using an initial war with Afghanistan as the take off point for Balkanising the whole Middle East requires a belief that Sharon and co. were extraordinary risk takers as well as quite unscrupulous. No doubt, but it takes more knowledge of them than anyone on UR has to judge the probability. So, possible, but, as sufficient let alone actual motive, unproven as yet.
The Israel as prime mover thesis doesn’t require that the towers had to completely collapse. Even if Larry Silverstein wanted to solve the longstanding asbestos problem controlled demolition wasn’t a necessary part of it. The simple blame-Israel version only requires that the hijackers were persuaded that they were achieving Al Qaeda’s greatest coup by cunning Mossad plants.
So…. let’s see if someone motivated to counter the author’s – and Ron’s – theory can punch holes in it. What a coup if Ron could get Daniel Pipes to review this article! I am reasonably sure, however, that he would regard UR as better to ignore. Next best? I don’t know. The trouble is the upholders of tthe official story would all know or be advised that they were on a hiding to nothing.
Would Hitler fit the description?
Undoubtedly, IMO, the author is correct in his assessment. What he does not mention, is that the Holohoax was preparation for this 9/11 controlled narrative. That is where they perfected it. That is why Ezra Pound was put into a mental hospital, to prevent him from breaking the clamp down on fascism which was anti-boshevik and anti-capitalist. Interestingly the Israeli regime is trying to do the same on the Naqba and the real history in Palestine – which is the Jewish genocide of the Palestinians. But they have caught on too late, so instead they have now criminalized that narrative or made it so non-pc that people are losing their jobs because of this. The latest Israeli laws reflect hysteria in my opinion. After all, the Jews have lost in Syria as for now.
Although this is not directly connected, I think Putin understands EXACTLY the nature of Jewish power – international banking and their acolytes/lackeys – and is not taking any chances.
What must be understood, is that the stakes in this “game” – is the whole world and the control thereof. Insane – but there it is.
Does it help if I point out that Bob Graham is the brother-in-law of Katharine Graham, heir of her father Eugene Meyer’s Washington Post, a major Zionist propaganda machine in the US?
I believe that including 13 Saoudis in the (fictitious) list of hijackers and incriminating the Saudi ruling family was both a way to pressure the Saudi leadership to choose their camp (“either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists”) and also to blackmail the Bush clan, who had close business ties with them. More on that in http://www.voltairenet.org/article178638.html
Planes, what planes?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=IlIseBgI4Ik
Good point, but did General Wesley Clark really hear that, or did it make it up?
As the son of Benjamin Jacob Kanne and proud descendant of a lineage of rabbis (a real crypto-Jew), Clark knew very well what the 7 nations meant, and I suspect his message had two levels of meaning: he was signing cryptically WWIV as the fulfillment of a biblical prophecy, while at the same time blaming it on “Pentagon generals”
Agreed: “beams weighing several tons a hundred meters away”. Is that better?
Hijackers? What hijackers? None of their names were registered in the passenger lists.
Besides, none of them had the training to fly those planes in such ways.
Got that! Thanks! What I meant, anyway, was that she had no clue about the Middle East.
This explains everything!
This is a fact!!!!
In one of the speeches Bush junior claimed that US is working on process to make oil from crab grass,
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
So absolutely not.
Mosad was only helping US and not opposite.
“What must be understood, is that the stakes in this “game” – is the whole world and the control thereof. Insane – but there it is.”
Quite. The 20th century can be seen as the Jewish dominated century, due to the conjoining of previous Jewish global financial domination with domination of the ownership and content of new technologies of global communication – radio, tv, film, and then major Internet sites. This has enabled global reach and extremely disproportionate Jewish broadly cultural influence and control -including importantly the political.
The recurring first priority Jewish question: “Is it good for the Jews?” and the Talmudic injunction to be criminal vs the non-Jew, amount to the implicitly lethal denigration of ‘the non Jew’. Without Jewish domination of finance and media this selfish cultural admixture would merely make elements of the Jewish function in human affairs yet another parasitic and predatory one, yet another in effect criminal network.
But the foundation of Jewish power, and indeed most variations on the theme of special interest or oligarchic power, is unsound in one enduring sense: honesty and openness is the eternal nemesis of illegitimate power . Humanity’s default position is to practice and honor honesty and the forthright. Indispensable to Jewish domination is the lie, the con, the subversive.
There is a growing private and public recognition and understanding of the situation that we are in as a species: We are now like it or not all involved in a contest between the prevailing – and terminal-trajectory – power of dishonesty and secrets, and the emerging life enhancing power of transparency and honesty.
9/11, because it is based on deception, and dependent on ill-logic and lies, is vulnerable to serving as a potential two part ‘play’ in the ‘game’: The first increased the power of the perpetrators, enabled wars and mind control on behalf of the perpetrators. The second potentially exposes the perpetrators and creates a sensible counter-reaction.
It is now as you state an “insane”ly highest “stakes” “game”.
You have a point there.
Original flight plan remains at airport. the crew of the craft receives only copy.
I didn’t forget it.
Now offer some proof or retract your slander.
A copy paste list is not proof.
Yeah, the simulation doesn’t fairly scale the forces and material strengths that were at play in the towers.
Since when is it slander to point out the TRUTH?
Are you a hasbara who has been “found out?
To make the problem look bigger than just Israel. If a bunch of Gazans had done it, a pretty logical reaction by Joe Sixpack would have been, “let’s get the hell out of the Middle East and let Israel look after their own problems.” It was made to look like a large-scale attack of the entire Islamic world on “the free West”, so as to turn the entire Islamic world into a legitimate target.
Personally, I like Webster Tarpley’s take on the origins of 911.
Also, the TV series Rubicon was a veiled critique of the official 911 story. Basically, 9/11 started out as a war game scenario in a New York think tank, something like the Rand Corporation.
If you can find the series, give it a watch.
The “official” story of WTC 9-11 is so full of holes, large enough to drive a semi through, that it is difficult for any rational person who thinks for himself to swallow the “official” version.
The “elephant in the room” that “dare not be mentioned” IS the perpetrator, along with the American “deep state” who should all be prosecuted and hung for TREASON.
Anyone who believes that OBL had anything to do with 9-11 is a fool.
All one has to do is to look at that “sh!tty little country” in the middle east that is the source of most of the world’s problems.
Interesting background and fair question about Clark, but I would suggest that
1. the plan probably was real, since most of the countries on that hit list have since been hit, even though on a time table that was delayed by events in the real world, and the rest is being threatened right now,
2. as a military man, he would at least initially have reacted to the military implications of that preposterous plan, and not focused on the possible religious undercurrent,
3. implicating the Pentagon generals doesn’t very effectively deflect responsibility from Israel, since everyone knows who was pulling the strings in Washington and the Pentagon specifically,
4. Clark is a brilliant and well-connected man, but his political ambitions have come to nothing, and he seems to have been quickly sidelined.
So, while as a former high-ranking commander he will carefully consider what he ought or ought not to reveal, overall I’d rate him as rather trustworthy.
Kind of suspicious about Gen. Weasally Clark: British general stood down rather than obey a Clark order that would guarantee a direct clash between US and Russian forces in the Bosnis- Serbia- Kosovo excursion by greatest US military President Willam J Clinton. He quickly switched from potential candidate to acolyte of Navy Hero John Kerry in 2004. COVENTION speech “the Army requests permission to come on board”.
Clark was a mainstay of the harpy’s 2016 campaign. Recently, he praised the BLM movement and tweeted encouragement to the NFL for condoning players disrespect to the national anthem. With this kind of friend we do not need enemies?
Wiz, I am not sure I know anything of this issue. I have started today to check better what arguments actually are strong. WTC1 fell with 6.31 m/s2, which fully agrees with gravitational fall breaking the structures. Earlier I only verified the temperature argument, which I think is good and was happy with it, and trusted too much 911 truthers, but their arguments may not be so good as it appears. I think the floors can pancake and though it would be very lucky, there may be a possibility that falling broken floors could have turned the steel structures of the walls so that they buckle under the hit from above and even fly vertically without breaking 10 first floors of the upper part. I will look at this better and write a post to my blog in a while. It will not change my general opinion as there is WTC7 falling as free fall and there are so many other things, but I am afraid I have been wrong in evaluating the signs of demolition in WTC1 and 2. Trusting others too much. This requires a new look and the day for it is correct.
Why does it matter where they came from? When you control the media you can brainwash enough people into thinking whatever you want.
“In a Knight Ridder poll, 44 percent of Americans reported that either “most” or “some” of the Sept. 11 hijackers were Iraqi citizens. The answer is zero.”
CS Monitor, March 14, 2003
From the FBI report on the detained “dancing Israelis”(i.e. Mossad)
“‘A former Urban Moving Systems employee later contacted the Newark Division with information indicating that he had quit his employment with Urban Moving Systems due to high amount of anti-American sentiment present among Urban’s employees. The former employee stated that an Israeli employee of Urban had even once remarked, ‘Give us twenty (20) years and we’ll take over your media and destroy your country.”
The floors were made of light concrete. That means, that there was 60% concrete only, the rest was asbestos.
So inertia would probably be insufficient to brake the Grade eight bolts of trusses connections below
floors that were not affected by heat.
But anyway the explosion at joist created dust clearly visible at each videos.
This is about as long as Ron’s recent monograph touching on the same issue. In some ways it’s more extraordinary because Ron is giving a survey and personal history, while this drills down into the many-layered mess where absolutely no one believes the official story—not even the ones who make their living by refuting “Truthers.”
Wow! Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for your comment. I wrote a short story just to check if I have been totally wrong, but not
http://www.pienisalaliittotutkimus.com/2018/09/11/919/
I came to the same conclusions as before, all towers came down with a controlled demolition. I found some estimate for the mass of the concrete of one floor. It did not consider asbestos. Anyway, I think there are better arguments for external energy, like high temperatures after the event. Not being an expert on this topic, I did not see any reason to investigate it deeper.
However, the floors had the kinetic energy to break trusses connections even if they were much lighter, it only needed the mass of several floors. In each fall of 3.7 m on the lower floor the floor breaks and adds to the mass. By the data I used six such floors already has enough kinetic energy to break the structures and this data agrees with Chandler’s value 6.31 m/s2 to the acceleration of the fall of WTC1. One floor is not enough, but they pack on each other and make a larger mass.
I do understand you and you are correct. But we do not have specifications sizing of structural members, neither drawings. so we cannot come to true engineering evaluation.
But here is one thing that is undeniable.
Because of random influence of heat decreasing the ultimate stress in members, there is no way in hell that fist floor falling would fall totally horizontally.
But I do understand you that it was enough to blow four or six floors trusses and than nothing would stop pancaking.
I agree.
I hate to say it, but more often than others, Jewish intellectuals are overrated, deceitful and dishonest in the sense that they promote sneaky ideologies while pretending it is science.
This is how one ends up understanding that there is a bigger, long-term agenda behind their public recognition.
Paul Kennedy’s historic works are much more interesting than Huntington’s or Lewis’, but he has integrity, intellectual honesty and does not serve the tribe, so he gets no recognition.
One can make the argument that an Israeli dolphin class submarine fired the cruise missile that hit the Pentagon.
An excellent piece of work that exposes the Israeli Jews behind 911, and the careful attention they paid to every detail of an amazingly complex operation. They are an unusual people who aren’t limited by time. They work towards their goal like so many ants. They understand the job is a generational one and raise their children accordingly. When the Jews succeeded in getting the Federal Reserve Corporation approved they didn’t stop there. It has never been about the money, but rather about the power money affords. With the ability to print, without over sight, as much of the world’s reserve currency as they need, who’s going to stop them from buying every politician, top law enforcer, judges, heck name it, if it is a crucial field they own it. But that’s anti Semitic.
With the ability to print, without over sight, as much of the world’s reserve currency as they need, who’s going to stop them from buying every politician, top law enforcer, judges, heck name it, if it is a crucial field they own it”.
Investigate Israel’s TALPIOT program.
Q is Israeli AI
So why have America attack Afghanistan and Iraq and not Gaza and Iran?
The U. S. tactics against Iran are nearly always fomenting rebellions or subversion from within (except for invading them illegally in 1941). As for Gaza, it would be too obvious to invade directly, but we’re practically doing so ourselves through our funding of Israel.
Gaza and the Palestinians they can handle easily once the larger Middle East States are broken into manageable pieces.
https://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/the-jewish-plan-for-the-middle-east-and-beyond.html
I think so. I only mentioned it as I didn’t want the disinformation mongers here to have a means to ridicule or discredit your article. Cheers
And, several of them turned out to still be alive and living far from NY, they claimed their identities had been stolen.
I’ve seen two accounts. One has them taken to an inactive air strip in either upstate New York or New Hampshire — can’t remember which. The other has them taken to Israel, refueling in the Azores.
Does it help if I point out something from my blog in 2011?
Congressmen Porter Goss graduated from Yale, served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, and then became a CIA clandestine services officer. Ten years later, he retired early due to illness and moved to Florida to accept an appointment to fill a vacant spot as a county commissioner. No one has ever explained why the Democratic Governor of Florida at the time, Bob Graham, appointed an “ill” Republican from Connecticut with no local government experience to a county position in south Florida. Goss somehow accumulated a lot of money to run for Congress, was elected and eventually became chairman of the House Intelligence committee, which oversees CIA activities.
His counterpart in the US Senate is Bob Graham, the man who gave the sickly Goss his Florida appointment and later became a senator, and is now chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. According to Carl Hulse of the New York Times in his 2-17-02 article, Goss and Graham were together on the morning of the 9-11 terror attack, meeting with the chief of the Pakistani intelligence service, whom they had met while traveling together to the region a few weeks earlier.
The goal is the “Lebanonization” all of countries that could potentially threaten Israel. This concept came from Dr. Bernard Lewis of Princeton University. He wrote an article in Foreign Affairs entitled, Rethinking the Middle East.
“A possibility, which could even be precipitated by Islamic fundamentalism, is what has late been fashionable to call ‘Lebanonization.’ Most of the states of the Middle East—Egypt is an obvious exception—are of recent and artificial construction and are vulnerable to such a process. If the central power is sufficiently weakened, there is no real civil society to hold the polity together, no real sense of common identity.… Then state then disintegrates—as happened in Lebanon—into a chaos of squabbling, feuding, fighting sects, tribes, regions, and parties.”
Also see Operation Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm and Rebuilding America’s Defenses from PNAC.
Lebanonization is a dumb strategy. Israel would be much better off if Lebanon were a traditional state with a monopoly on organized violence like Jordan or Egypt. Israel has to worry about militants deciding to shoot missiles at it from Lebanon, not Egypt or Jordan. Lebanonization only makes sense if the alternative is neighbors that might defeat Israel via conventional warfare, but that isn’t the case.
Indeed
Is it possible in one swift military attack using conventional weapons to totally destroy all Israeli WMD and their research, development, manufacturing, and delivery capability?
Well, it may be a dumb policy, just like our wars in the Middle-East might be counter-productive, but the neo-cons in America and Israel seem to believe it will benefit Israel. The neo-cons certainly would rather have a broken up and weakened Syria than a strong united one under Assad. They promoted the “Lebanonization” of Iraq in the last decade. This is simply a variant of the old divide and conquer strategy.
If you check the letter 28 neos sent to Bush after the attacks you will see that they told Bush that Hezbollah was implicated in the attack.
The letter was published in the Weekly Standard….goggle it.
Could they have flown all the way to Israel without being detected by somebody along the way? And if flown to somewhere in upstate New York, then what? As it so happens I lived in upstate New York at that time. There’s no abandoned airfield in a completely uninhabited area where you could lang these huge planes. And you couldn’t build a secret airfield without people knowing something was going on.
I can well imagine all this being repressed, but it would appear somewhere on the internet.
Actualy, I found this:
I also lived in upstate New York. There is a lot of sparsely populated country. HOWEVER, THERE IS sparsely room to land a C 130 to say nothing of commercial airliners. A lot of unanswerable questions. The towers were hit by airplanes and the planes had free and passengers aboard.
Whatever else may have happened before or after does not alter this fact
Trying to explain this away only leads to distrusting any other scenario.
Every engineer learns that when an fly settles on a structure as big and solid as the Great Pyramid of Giza, the structure will yield a tiny bit. A very tiny bit indeed. But is will yield. That is engineering for you.
In a similar way, if the structure that the fly settled on did not exert an opposite force to that exerted by the weight of the fly – and in precisely the opposite direction – the fly would fall through the structure. That is Newton’s First Law of Motion.
For a particle from the WTC to move laterally at speed any distance, a force in that direction needs to have initiated this motion. Where did that force come from? The force could only have come from explosives as steel, cement, asbestos, desks, chairs, carpets and windows do not explode.
What I am getting at is that the size and speed of the sideways motion is irrelevant. Unless Newton’s First Law of Motion were suspended on that day, there was a explosion – which necessitated explosives.
When I was a kid, thought that heavy things fall faster than not so heavy things. You are making the same mistake IMHO.
‘Condoleezza Rice, a specialist of Russia’
Does she speak Russian? Please don’t make me laugh.
At least she is better at Russian than Obama was at law.
These people are “userful” blacks
Just call 9/11 a Deep State job which, like the JFK, RFK, MLK and several other public assassination of public officials is exactly what it was, with more and more people beginning to understand that Israel itself comprises the deep state.
There were no hi-jackers aboard the planes. Each of the planes were flown to their targets by the flight controllers aboard the planes, which had been previously re-programmed to take control of the planes and fly them to their targets using GPS coordinates. Which is the way all flight controllers aboard large and small planes are able to fly them to their destinations more accurately than airline pilots who depend on auto-pilot (flight controllers) to fly planes, other than during unusual or emergency situations.
Because most people (except you apparently) understand neither Gaza or Iran pose a threat to anyone
Like good propaganda, they didn’t need to fool everyone, only the Sheeple who comprise about 85% of the US population.
This Dr Judy Wood you mean, the one who cannot answer a straightforward question, the one who doesn’t sound even remotely like a scientist who has done her homework. The Dr Judy Wood who is given every chance to make her point but fails to sound at all convincing. This is the one you mean?
“Possibly the most scientific, evidence based analysis available” My arse.
If anyone can watch this evasive, uninformative, meandering interview and find her at all convincing, I would be astonished.
Even with onboard flight controllers, do you really think a 767 could do this?
Michael Hezarkhani, CNN
I submit that a 767 could not plunge partway into the WTC without any reaction from either airplane or building.
It must be a fake image created with CGI.
If real airplanes hit the WTC, there would have been no need to create any fake images.
Yeah, that’s the video I was thinking of. She says it was an abandoned air base, doesn’t she? Don’t remember if it was NY state, NH, maybe Ohio.
As far as planes hitting the buildings, it’s just hard to fathom how a fiberglass plane can run into a steel and concrete building and be swallowed whole. I have no expertise on the matter, but just can’t imagine that.
I’d imagine you could fly from Boston to Israel almost entirely over water and not come into any other country’s air space. And it’s not like an air traffic controller or two couldn’t be enlisted into the effort. Look at Ukraine, where the ATC’s in Kiev sent MH-17 into the line of fire.
But I recall finding Roth’s account of taking the planes to an abandoned air base in the U.S. fairly persuasive.
I agree with you but I think you’ve misunderstood my comment which was to say that while the steel beams thrown sideways may well have weighed many tons it is highly unlikely that any steel beam weighing “hundreds of tons” was projected for “hundreds of meters” and the author appeared to agree with that.
Full reference to the FBI report please.
Do you know enough of the facts and of physics to calculate what force could be applied to project a steel beam laterally by a heavy steel upright column falling sideways with its base held in one position?
Fiberglass? Really! Try aluminium.
I wanted to put American intentions and credibility to the test after a recent announcement that the US government was weighing sanctions against Chinese officials for massive detentions of ethnic Uighurs (mostly Muslim) by the Chinese government. Given the well over a million fatalities in the Iraq war alone (the numbers for Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Somalia remain largely undocumented), a Google search on the number of Muslims and/or Arab fatalities from American wars yields little to no information. Tried doing the same thing for American fatalities, accurate numbers were incredibly easy to come by. It seemed rather ludicrous that the heart of a country that has killed an undetermined number Arab/Muslim peoples would be bleeding for Muslims in far away China. Back to the subject at hand and based on manipulation of information by the planet’s real superpower – ZUSA – the whole truth re 9/11 will never be known. The puppeteers in Tel Aviv will simply not stand for it. And even if the whole truth became public and as suggested here that 9/11 was indeed an Israeli job (a distinct possibility), another free pass will be on the cards, just as happened with the deliberate targeting of the USS Liberty and the endless instances of free passes given the den of Israeli spies that this country has now become. Zionist control of US major news networks and foreign policy is simply too absolute for any meaningful deterrent action to be implemented. I wonder, just wonder, if African or Hispanic Americans were to even come close in exercising similar control over US foreign policy narratives, there would be no end to the whining from the racist right. Where it matters most, real affirmative action is the exclusive preserve of the Zionist entity.
But Iraq and Afghanistan were? Iraq was going to invade Israel though Jordan? Afghanistan was going to throw rocks at Israel from its border with China?
I shouldn’t have to waste my time explaining this to you but my post refers to a book published, I think, in 2010 and not a YouTube video of several years previous that you happen to deem relevant.
Nor is it about a personality.
Its about the content of the book:
Where Did the Towers Go? Evidence of Directed Free-energy Technology on 9/11
Don’t get distracted, calm down & if you want to… read the book.
Its just a recommendation.
That’s all.
My quick preliminary search found many references to this but feel free to look for the official document yourself. I might do it later when I’m in the mood but the claim does look credible so far.
Well said
Well it was filed in April 2018 and now it’s September and the district attorney still has not responded. So that speaks volumes. After waiting a reasonable time for a response, they attorneys can go back into court and force the Judge to impanel a grand jury anyway, from what I understand.
Yes. I know lots of science PhDs who do (and very few who don’t). They refuse to even look at the evidence. Herd psychology works regardless of IQ. It seems to me the less (academically) educated people are better at smelling the coffee, but I have no statistics.
Why does everyone waste their time trying to prove that it was an inside job? How it was done.. blah blah .. We know. THE only relevant aspect of the How part, is the Nukes
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/09/9-11-inside-job-conspiracy-blown-wide-open-with-hard-evidence-indicting-the-usual-perps/
Who can possibly smuggle and implement nukes? An extremely complex operation
THE only aspect anyone should be spending time on regarding 9-11 is the WHO and WHY?
That my friends is THE only way you are going to save the future of your children , grand children and country. If not, Its over. (((They))) are an extinction event. Americans need to get some sense of urgency and very fast
And then who gets to control the presentation of the case to the grand jury? Would I be wrong in supposing that an Attorney-General or deputy can step in and take over a private prosecution? If so, only with permission of the court?
The Truth Movement is in the state of stagnation. The counteroffensive of the official narrative to debunk conspiracy theories was to some extent successful. This explains why the position of complacent opportunism by A. Karlin and F. Reed is still possible. The Truth Movement is fractured and chaotic with many misinformation narratives that turn off many people. The Truth Movement would benefit from an event like what the Oliver Stone’s JFK film did for the JFK conspiracy theories. Most importantly a consolidation of conspiracy theories should be done and archives and almanac of them should be compiled and the third level of the debunking should be undertaken. This would have to be coordinated and would require a significant funding.
I get your point, but brainwashing is the problem, not low IQs. I have several intelligent family members who become hostile and defensive when asked to discuss the lack of creditable evidence supporting the official version of 9/11..
” It’s no stretch to believe that the Israelis (and their partisans) had foreknowledge, but to pretend that they executed it is ridiculous. ”
I think the article shows how other actors got on board after the initial planning stage.
I think it is entirely credible that 9/11 ended up as a multipronged event with more than one actors. Call it the “Orient Express” hypothesis. It is also quite credible that a smaller Saudi operation was co-opted without the Saudi actors realizing what had happened. In fact, this methodology echoes not on Macchiavelli but also the underlying dynamic of judo, aikiod, etc.: use the opponent’s (or unwitting dupe’s) own momentum to facilitate his throwing himself to the ground senseless.
Similar to the JFK assassination. If one focuses on just one set of actors one misses the way different groups who wanted JFK out of the way ended up coordinated. Some of them may not have known just waht the others were doing. Hence, some gaps and disconnects in the stories and evidence that allow cracks of light to seep out of the edifice of lies. However, as with 9/11, the media complete the job of keeping the official narrative afloat despite the obvious cracks in the edifice. To mix metaphors.
The planes were flown to hangars.
The telephone calls were made from the hangars on the ground.
Then the passengers were murdered and the planes were destroyed or flown somewhere clandestine and destroyed. Or perhaps the passengers were destroyed at the same time, i.e., the planes were crashed somewhere or dropped into the ocean. Although the latter would probably leave a trace of some kind on radar or something.
…in your example, the wires running up the middle would remain. Just like the massive supporting center columns of both Twin Towers would have remained standing upright after being stripped of floors attached to them.
“But I recall finding Roth’s account of taking the planes to an abandoned air base in the U.S. fairly persuasive.”
Me too. It clearly explained the telephone calls. I wonder whether Olsen’s wife was spared the fate of the reset of the passengers. Since she seems to have been close to the plotters. Perhaps she has been given a new identity.
The video is clearly relevant because it is entirely concerned with Dr Judy Wood’s directed energy hypothesis, not because I (apparently arbitrarily) “happen to deem” it so. From your response one might assume that the interview was about some completely different subject.
I sure wish it were!
But who would do it?
I woud love to see such a huge punch that takes ouit Israeli defenses. then low-tech Palestinians swarm over the fences etc. and take all the settlers hostage. Now let’s see if we have “negotiations with hostage takers” or not! All the settlers are herded onto troop ships and shipped back to Brooklyn.
Yes, there was a pretty detailed article about O’Neill somewhere not long after the attack.
I think there was some strong implication that he had been warning about an attack and had been either ignored or adminsitratively sidelined. The World Trade job was a private job.i.e., he had been cashiered from the FBI. There were also implications that he had in some way been set up with the brief case thing.
O’Neill had been involved with hunting bin Laden. So the new show about him is part of an attempt to implant more deeply, or reinforce, the OBL did it meme. O’Neill’s involvement with bin Laden was probably sincere and he might have been getting near to some part of the actual plot. Who knows? Now he is dead.It seems ironic beyond belief that he ended up working at the WTC and also, that he seems to ahve been prescient on some level as to what was going to happen. Actually, there was a lot of “noise” about the impending attack. He must have picked up on that.
“The most difficult subjects can be explained to the most slow-witted man if he has not formed any idea of them already; but the simplest thing cannot be made clear to the most intelligent man if he is firmly persuaded that he knows already, without a shadow of doubt, what is laid before him.”
Leo Tolstoy
Did you test your test by Googling for the number of Muslims killed by China?
Actually, not so difficult at all. From the main article:
Before this, Dov Zakheim had also been CEO of a shadowy DARPA contractor, Systems Planning Corporation. Wikipedia lists its functions as
Radar cross section analysis
Arms control
Ballistic missile defense
Homeland Security
Continuity of government
Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Warfare
In other words, whatever.
According to https://www.scribd.com/document/66396417/Dov-Zakheim-Systems-Planning-Corporation-and-Remote-Control-Planes-on-9-11, SPC also works on “Flight Termination System has the capability to take over control of up to 10 flights and terminate their mission. FTS can obtain control and navigate aircraft hundreds of miles apart from a central location. On their website they describe their Flight Termination System”. (Link missing).
Zakheim is mentioned often in connection with 911. A typical rundown is at: http://www.apfn.org/APFN/WTC_MASTERMIND.HTM. Unfortunately, many corroborating links are now broken.
The possibility of remote hacking into the flight control system is open knowledge: https://www.aviationtoday.com/2017/11/08/boeing-757-testing-shows-airplanes-vulnerable-hacking-dhs-says/, although hacking as described in this article doesn’t necessarily include full control.
Any info on where the missing links might be archived would be appreciated.
“That the US government is subverted is granted. But why aren’t the NON-subverted ones calling foul?”
They know that “calling foul” would surely bring the wrath of the Deep State upon them. Cowardly yes but also understandable.
Excellent quote.
May I offer this?
Philip Giraldi
Cynthia McKinney
Ron Paul
etc., etc…
US history of the 20th century also provides a very extensive list of those who cried foul and got nowhere. Ron Unz has provided links to some good books by them and UNZ.org is full of great articles by them.
Bravo. Great job, Laurent !
1 Shortly after the Oklahoma City bombing on 19 April 1995, a leading British columnist Bernard Levin, writing in “The Times”, pondered:
“Do you realise that in perhaps half a century, not more, and perhaps a good deal less, there will be wars in which fanatical Muslims will be winning? As for Oklahoma, it will be called Khartoum-on-the-Mississippi, and woe betide anyone who calls it anything else.” (Quoted in John Esposito, The Islamic Threat: Myth or Reality, Oxford University Press, 1999, p. 235).
2 Michael Ledeen- we hope turn ME in to cauldron of chaos – 2003
3 Wolfowitz and Joe Liberman heaped scorns and hatred and anger on Obama for not bombing Syria
2013
4 Sharon/Neoocn to Bush – Attack Syria , Iran after Iraq
5 – Carl Levine wanted Obama not to wait for Congress to attack Syria
6 Ari Flesher and L Kaplan were angry on CNN at Putin for suggesting peaceful approach to Syrian issue
What happened to all the people on the planes?
Arab land might be divided into many pieces but the people are not They are same with same religion tradition history and interfaith bond. They would have reacted with same anger frustration and revenge as they did after couple of months following March 2003 Iraq invasion irrespective of where US were targeting its power to.
Despite reluctance and disagreements at government level and public level, Arab world wanted to give US occupation a chance . They trusted America that it would do right and would get it right.
But KISSINGER – LIBBY- WOLFOWITZ- BREMMER by design introduced all the ingredients of the chaos within Iraq and by extension to ME .
Bush himself was unaware and he admitted that things were done behind his back
I think Gafney or Bolton even said that Bush was undermined and disobeyed from within .
There is a reason Iran was included in Axis of Evil . Even Pakistan was called a threat to US/Israel by Israeli at that time .
It really did not matter who Bush attacked because post invasion anarchy and chaos were the aims
No, as the floors fail they induce irregular off-axial stresses from the load that cause the center column to buckle and fail; the failed section falls into the rest of the falling debris to take out the floors below.
The Kissinger Connection
by Patrick Foy
May 03, 2007
Please share this article by using the link below. When you cut and paste an article, Taki’s Magazine misses out on traffic, and our writers don’t get paid for their work. Email [email protected] to buy additional rights. http://takimag.com/article/the_kissinger_connection/print#ixzz5R6YblWJM
Awesomely brilliant, except for its last sentence: “Flight 77 … struck the Pentagon” No hijacked plane slammed into a building on that day. It was an illusion ….
Excellent article by Patrick Foy.
Connects a few dots I hadn’t noticed before.
I had forgotten the business with Jay Garner.
But not the embarrasingly macho debacle of Paul “L.L Bean boots on the ground” Bremer.
The insights into the machinations of Kissinger regarding Iraq were new for me.
The destruction of Iraq is an enormous humanitarian crime certtainly up there with or actually “beyond” the so-called HOlocaust.
At least someone has been held accountable for murder of (some of, namely , the Jewish) HOlocaust victims.
Why did Iraq have to be destroyed?
No one has been held accountable for the architects of the Iraq Holocaust.
Kissinger is evil incarnate. What was he even doing still skulking around DC?
Katherine
June 10, 2014 Drug War?
American Troops Are Protecting Afghan Opium. U.S. Occupation Leads to All-Time High Heroin Production
http://www.globalresearch.ca/drug-war-american-troops-are-protecting-afghan-opium-u-s-occupation-leads-to-all-time-high-heroin-production/5358053
December 3, 1993 The CIA Drug ConnectionIs as Old as the Agency
LONDON— Recent news item: The Justice Department is investigating allegations that officers of a special Venezuelan anti-drug unit funded by the CIA smuggled more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States with the knowledge of CIA officials – despite protests by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the organization responsible for enforcing U.S. drug laws
http://www.nytimes.com/1993/12/03/opinion/03iht-edlarry.html
Was the war on Iraq a war for Israel?
New book by senior oil adviser Gary Vogler: ” Iraq and the politics of war”
” I had been a volunteer for all of my time in Iraq. I risked my life for seventy-five months in Iraq working for what I thought were noble reasons. The more I learned the more I realized that there was an oil agenda and I was just an unknowing participant.
The oil agenda I discovered and experienced was to supply Iraq oil to Israel. The players were the neoconservatives in the Bush Administration, their favorite Iraqi – Dr Ahmed Chalabi and the Israeli government. One of the motives was because Israel was paying a huge premium for its oil imports and this premium had just started in the late 1990s. The agenda called for the reopening of the old Kirkuk to Haifa pipeline and its significant expansion. When this pipeline plan became unattainable in the 2nd half of 2003 then Chalabi took other actions to get inexpensive Iraqi oil to Israel.”
http://universitypressblog.dept.ku.edu/uncategorized/1395/
Excellent article by Mr. Guyénot.
For me, who have been reading the indomitable Bollyn for a while, nothing really new, however Guyénot’s article does a splendid job in summarizing much of the evidence in article length and while at it, smartly linking up the many Zionist connection points to the atrocity of 9-11.
One angle the article should have covered though, was the destruction of the crime scene/evidence.
XV – The Destruction of the Evidence
http://www.bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book#article_12994
Anyway, good work, Mr. Guyénot.
Since there’s plenty evidence connected to the crime of 9/11, and many suspects and witnesses, it’s time to start taking testimonies and arresting people. Otherwise the thing just goes round in circles.
The question is, who has sufficient power to make the arrests, do some serious interrogation with plea bargaining, and run the trial.
At the moment, the answer is nobody, since the 0,1% don’t want an investigation (I wonder why?) and the 99,9% don’t have enough power to force one on them – with the implication that the US is fake a Democracy.
If the US is a fake Democracy, why continue the charade that it’s a real one? Face that reality that it is an elite aristocracy controlling the judiciary, media, military and government with its own secret police (FBI/CIA/AIPAC/ADL) and indemnity from taxation or prosecution, and it’s appropriated a greater proportion of US national wealth than even the British or Russian aristocracy at the height of their Imperial power.
The Imperial Possession (the United States) pays obeisance and tribute to its Emperor Binyamin Netanyahu on his visit to the US, with 29 Congressional standing ovations (while being filmed for compliance) and competes to provide more generous aid and loans (converted to aid) + the latest military hardware + Nikki Haley courtesy of chief collaborator Trump.
I had never heard of Zakheim so was interested to know more. As you have cited Wikipedia I will perhaps escape the usual scornful execration by UR commenters for any reliance on it at all. I find there no reference to his being a rabbi though I have found reference to his rabbinical studies in Wikispooks. That is what might expect as an avocation for a highly educated nerdy businessman or public servant who may, for all we can tell, be an atheist. As to the $2.3 trillion that the DoD hadn’t properly accounted for it was Rumsfeld – characteristically if one recalls his insistence on doing more for less in Iraq (unfortunately) – who appointed Zakheim to look into it. Wikipedia records his having reduced the amount to $700 billion because it was a matter of accounting records rather than substance.
Iraq certainly did. Saddam fired missiles into Israel and that is why he was marked for destruction.
He also threatened to use chemical weapons against Israel.
Saddam was a psychopath but he was not our problem.
Israel has to fight their own wars.
Excellent precis (link).
Makes perfect sense.
Opponents of the upcoming war/invasion knew that it had something to do with oil.
And with Saddam’s opening a euro oil exchange.
But this Israeli connection explains the otherwise deranged-looking unswerving intention to invade Iraq despite the lack of any evidence of WMD or any other casus belli.
To fix Israel’s energy needs.
And it also can explain Trump’s about-face on Syria.
Perhaps someone explained to him that the Syria mess is all about controlling Israel’s access to cheap oil.
Any country that can exert any pressure on the Zionist entity will be laid low.
All of these malefactors are American Jews who are in effect traitors to this couintry.
That is part of the Zionist way. Or is the a Jewish way?
How can normal people fight back?
Since the suspect steel landed in China, surely someone there had the presence of mind to test it.
Is it possible t hat the Chinese have incriminating evidence that allows them to control (some) US politicians and officials?
Sep 5, 2016 9/11 Suspects: Rudy Giuliani
Mayor Giuliani oversaw the illegal destruction of the 9/11 crime scene and is criminally liable for the deaths of hundreds of emergency workers for not passing on prior warnings about the collapses of the Twin Towers.
September 07, 2016 September 11, 2001: The 15th Anniversary of the Crime and Cover-up of the Century “What Really Happened”?
http://www.globalresearch.ca/september-11-2001-the-15th-anniversary-of-the-crime-and-cover-up-of-the-century/5544414
I’m not sure that I quite agree. I find it incongruous that a CEO of a high tech company should be put in a government budgetary position. Comey did the reverse, winding up at Lockheed following high-level stints at banking after being a prosecutor at the Southern District of New York. Moving between high-level positions in government and industry not closely related by expertise suggests cronyism or insider motives, rather than natural career moves. But maybe I am too sceptical, an d that a comptroller really does have a lot in common with a high-tech defense CEO.
Re Wikileaks: no source is infallible, and given that cross-checking should follow, I have no compunction in citing Wikileaks for introductory info, with the understanding that other sources will be consulted if information is controversial. The brief bio mentioned here, http://viewzone.com/dualcitizen.html, adds a few more details to his background. Just because this data is consistent with assertions made elsewhere doesn’t make them airtight, but the details do agree with what’s written and apparently undisputed elsewhere. I’m not sure where to go to get hard biographical data from primary sources, but the consensus seems to be that Zakheim was ordained a Shul rabbi in 1973 in Jew’s College London, and that he’s been heavily involved in Israeli-US relations throughout his career. In the company of neo-conservatives, Zakheim is one of the signatories of the PNAC document Rebuilding America’s Defenses.
If I take corroboration a bit cavalierly, it’s because the point I was making was only that operating airliners as drones wasn’t as far-fetched as it might seem at first thought, and that Zakheim fits in archetypically with the hypothetical cabal proposed by the author. Monsieur Guyenot would probably be the one to address if you wanted a more rigorous pedigree to Zakheim’s rabbinic background, since he wrote the line I quoted in response to dykstra’s article.
“How can normal people fight back?”
The Zionist take-over of American politics was sealed by the assassination of President Kennedy, a coup d’état in all but name.
Then, a further larger Zionist take-over of world politics was allowed by the fall of USSR and the advent of financial globalisation, which respectively removed any limits from Zionist-controlled US military, and gave global banks a power overriding that of sovereign states.
These are historic trends that built up over decades: this is why it is so difficult for ordinary American/Western people to defeat them. But things are changing fast:
- The Zionist parasite has hollowed out the US host, not just the military it controls, but also the economy and monetary system supporting this military. The coming economic crisis will carry much suffering, but is also a chance to build a new political system in the US.
- The Zionist-US alliance is losing ground in the Middle-East, which will leave the Israel imperial outpost much exposed. It is very clear that the Russia/Syria/Iran/Hezbollah coalition is a long term, strategic one, that will end up expelling most of US military presence from the region.
What will Zionists do without the US military umbrella? Move their manipulative cabals to up-and-coming countries, take control of Russia and China? This is not going to happen.
Despite being seemingly at the pinnacle of its power, Israel is in a very dire position, facing an irrepressible shift of global power, which poses existential threats the Zionist entity never faced before .
Excellent observations. My take is that the Tribe knows this so they’ll try everything in their power to start WW3. They’re desperate for a “reset”.
That is correct, however the grand jury has subpoena powers.
Here are some great interview on the subject of 9/11 worth listening t.
Kevin Barrett interviews Laurent Guyenot:
Victor Thorn on Israeli role in 9/11:
Agree with this. Their only security now is in absolute power. It’s a question of getting control of the emergency COG (continuity of government) process – which they already tried and failed to do on 9/11.
“I’m with Ron in rejecting the idea that a cabal of Americans, even Israeli friendly Americans, were the principal actors.”
This is reminiscent of the question I often hear: “Does the government control the media, or does the media control the government?” This question suggests a false dichotomy, as there are other possibilities that may explain what we see happening. The more likely situation is that the same people that control the media also control the government.
Likewise, the proper way to understand 9/11 is to realize that the same people who control Israel also control the corrupt and apparently fully subverted U.S. “government.”
It seems one of the ways in which the criminals hinder the “truth movement” IMO is to get people wrapped around the axle with false dichotomies and any other kind of impedimentary beguilement they can foster.
“Fulfilling the PNAC vision doesn’t cut it, whereas destroying Muslim enemies of Israel does.”
You’re looking at it the wrong way, IMO. The PNAC agenda is all about the achievement of global domination and control and of course the destruction of Israel’s ostensible “enemies” is one important aspect of it.
The problem the PNACers had were the strictures limiting the use of U.S. government power; e.g., the “rule of law,” the reluctance of “the people” to go along with a costly crusade for global rule, etc.
What good is it to have so much raw military and economic power if the constitution prevents the use of it to achieve their Satanic goals? So to solve the problem they planned and carried out 9/11, whereupon the constitution and “rule of law” were trashed, power was consolidated into the executive branch, a police state was erected, and they set about using U.S. military, economic and political power to beat the world into submission.
“The Israel as prime mover thesis doesn’t require that the towers had to completely collapse.”
The “masterminds” probably wanted the shock effect of having the buildings be completely destroyed. No doubt they also felt that the best way to destroy any evidence (from the planes) was to turn everything into a pile of rubble. IOW they obviously wouldn’t want cops and fire dept. personnel rummaging through the remnants of the plane in situ.
The war in Syria is the heart of the matter, a geopolitical game-changer and a strategic defeat for the Zionists.
A suitable pretext for the Tribe to take control in a way that suits the many folds of its agenda would probably be a false flag attack against US troops in the Middle-East, one that could be blamed on Iran, Syria, etc…
The Russians have made agreements with President Trump, who will not respond recklessly. So yes, the option of an emergency government process is very plausible.
Just watched the Barrett-Juyenot interview.
It is amazing that this video is available.
Everyone should watch.
Very very thought-provoking.
And points to further reading that must be done.
It is fascinating the James Douglass is resistant to taking his own amazing research and analysis a step further.
I was enthralled by JFK and the Unspeakable. Douglass states that he cannot give the ultimate answer to the riddle of who was responsible for Dallas and all that followed. He strongly implicates the CIA and the MIC, while, I seem to recall, also implicated local Texas players. The clue here is the behavior of the Dallas police and the connivance of other locals (can’t recall all the details now; I read the book over six years ago).
Quite possibly Douglass’s reluctance to look more closely at Johnson has to do with the idea that the “obvious” suspect can’t be the real perp. It’s just too obvious. One must look farther away. Actually, in many murder mysteries, it IS the “obvious” suspect who in the end turns out to be the murderer. After the detective, trying to outsmart everyone else, declines to look in the obvious place. Also of course there would be no story, or it would be a very short story, if the obvious suspect were immediately recognized as the murderer. In the case of JFK we have had fifty years to “enjoy” the murder mystery. Only recently, ASAIK, is attention turned back to the most obvious suspect, the guy with the greatest control of events on the ground in Texas, and with the most to gain. Then who immediately set about undoing everything JFK tried to accomplish, except for one thing: to the civil rights movement (and his progressive base) Johnson gave the Voting Rights Act of 1964. To the rest of his base he “gave” the Vietnam War, and myriad other policies that countermanded JFK’s plans for peaceful coexistence with the rest of the world’s nations and other ideological blocs.
Let’s hope they are allowed to know that. Presumably one would have to get up a majority in the grand jury to demand a sub poena. Imagune the interference which would be run within a New York grand jury, starting with deriding the case for sub poenas and falling back on messing up the wording.
I don’t know physics. You know physics. I make you LOL. The devil enjoys you. To the very end, I’ll try.
If you are pressed for time, just watch the Guyenot video.
The second one is a real patience tester, and Thorn, by speaking in a rant, and repeating himself, basically lost my interesting. The interviewer, too, was on the level of “Gee, how can anyone be so inhuman.” Uh, let’s keep going with hard info.
the entire WTC complex was built by one of the most corrupt government agencies in the history of mankind.
Can anyone show me that costly “engineering standards” were ===actually executed=== in their construction?
The problem is that grand juries are “steered” by politically compliant prosecutors, and rarely know their real power.
All one has to do is look at the grand juries that routinely give corrupt and criminal cops a “pass”, even with incontrovertible evidence of their “guilt” is evident.
The US has been experiencing a rerun of the Jewish Bolshevik Revolution.
The same birthmarks have surfaced: the sadism, the knack for mass murder, the total lack of scruples, the talent for looting on the exceptionally large scale, and the thorough infiltration of secret services.
Until “Two Hundred Years Together” by Solzhenitsyn are not compulsory for the curricula in American high schools and colleges, Americans would never understand what hit them. Currently, it looks as if the US is doomed, devoured by the voracious parasite that, first of all, made the hapless host mentally incapacitated.
“The president’s speeches (written by neocon David Frum) characterized the 9/11 attacks as the trigger for a world war of a new type, one fought against an invisible enemy scattered throughout the Middle East. First, vengeance must come not only against bin Laden, but also against the state harboring him: “We will make no distinction between those who committed these acts and those who harbor them” (Sept. 11). Second, the war extends to the world: “Our war on terror begins with Al Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated” (Sept. 20). Third, any country that does not support Washington will be treated as an enemy: “Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists” (Sept. 20).”
The scoundr
The scoundrel David Frum even borrowed from Stalin, “Those who are not with us are against us.”
Enters Bill Browder and presents his case for Magnitsky Act: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-16/browder-gate-broadens-eu-threatens-cyprus-article-7-over-russian-assistance
“The Magnitsky Act is a lynchpin of American and European foreign policy to destroy Russia and subjugate the world.
It was enacted alongside other legislation to take back control of the political narrative of the world; rein in free speech on the internet by tying any activity not approved of by The Davos Crowd to be subject to sanctions on the nebulous basis of ‘human rights violations.’ …
Today we stand on the brink of an open hot war between the U.S. and Russia because of the lies which have been stacked on top of each other in service of this monstrous piece of legislation.
With each day it and its follow-up, last year’s Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), are used as immense hammers to bring untold misery to millions around the world. …
Browder is being protected by powerful people in the U.S. and EU not because he’s so important but because exposing him exposes them.”
From the comment section:
“What do Brower, Khordokovsky, and Rothschild all have in common? They were all thrown out of Russia for looting the Russian economy. They want control again and are perfectly willing to sacrifice poor American kids who have few choices but to join America’s largest jobs program – the armed forces.”
The sequestered video about Magnitsky and Browder: https://www.sott.net/video?file=/seed02.bitchute.com/40940/lQ3qEwX66pIL.mp4&image=/static-1.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/SovhDVg92JKh/lQ3qEwX66pIL_640x360.jpg&jwsource=cl
No wonder the usage of gematria in and around the “9/11” event is so intense.
Of course they had years to prepare, but even knowing that doesn’t take away
completely the taste of something not quite human in it.
Or, may be, I’m just underestimating the power of human obsession.
You appear to be implying that the buildings “fell” due to engineering or construction deficiencies despite them having stood fast for decades. If so, your comment is possibly the most idiotic of all of the 9/11 comments to have appeared on this site, ever. Congratulations!
What are “gematria”?
What are “gematria”?
Gematria is a Jewish Kabbalistic way to find secret meanings by changing letters to numbers. This way 666 is Caesar Nero. In 9-11 it is the date is the emergency number and the flight number Q33NY in Windlings font is plane hitting two towers, poison and david star. Highly likely that it is not a coincidence.
Yes, this event is oozing with “miraculous coincidences” when it comes to gematria.
For example, in English ordinal you’ll get the same 911 for the list of 4 airliners written
as “American Airlines Flight 11, …, …, United Airlines Flight 93” – straight from
Wikipedia.
Drop the last one (as the one that failed its mission) and you’ll get 1109 in reverse
ordinal. And there’s so much more…
corrupt or not, the port authority still managed to erect code compliant functional buildings that stood for a bit more than 20 years before they came crashing down due to:
A plane crash
B explosives implanted when they were built
C kabbalistic rabbis working devilish magic from a fortress under the ruins of Babylon
Johnson was responsible for the 65 immigration act and the 68 affirmative action act. The 64 civil rights act simply gave southern blacks the right to vote without being hampered by literacy tests etc that kept them from voting. Southern blacks just got the same rights White southerners and black and Whites in other parts of the country did.
68 immigration act was just a slower version of Henry 8 Thomas Cromwell’s discrimination against Catholics and the 65 immigration act is why an American family of 1 or 2 parents and 2 to 4 children compete for housing against third worlders who are happy to cram 25 people into a 3 bedroom house and garage.
Single Americans can’t compete with third worlders who cram 12 people into a studio and18 into a small 1 bedroom apartment.
The 1968 discriminate against qualified White Americans Act in favor of school teachers and principals who read at 3rd grade level do math at 1st grade level was a jewish backers of Johnson law.
The purpose of the murder of JFK was to put in Johnson and enact the anti White 65 and 68 laws.
Thanks for posting this excellent information
The brief case thing was a set up. He was ordered to go to the conference. Standard turn your cell phones off in the conference room.. Then along comes a guy who tells him very very important call. He goes out to the hall to take the call, no answer. He goes back into the room and finds something missing from the brief case. So its a security breach although the brief case was in a room of FBI agents.
I read his autobiography. I didn’t pay much attention to his claim that the State Department and American ambassador Barbara Bodine impeded his investigation. The FBI is known for charging into investigations, ignoring all inter agency protocols and attempting to take over. Whether its a small town police force or State Department’s Security Office, or the police and security forces of a foreign country, they are just plain offensive and obnoxious. No body likes to work with them. They still have the protocol of not using tape recorders during interviews. The agent takes notes.
So whatever the agent claims was said in the interview is accepted as the truth.
The brief case thing was a typical set up to get rid of an employee.
The 1965 Immigration Act law changes etc. Was spear headed by, promoted endlessly by, for almost 3 years, and finally gotten passed into fed law by, Two major Jews. US Sen. Jacob Javitz, and Emanuel Cellar…(sp?) Both Radical Dem. Lib Lefty NY Jewboys. With much assistance provided by every Major USA Jew Org.non profit. And most if not every lesser pro Jew org in America.
Of course there were also dem gentile officials who voted to pass it. But THE Main actors, as per the usual and typical, were and still today are regarding Immigration agendas and policies, IS and HAS been….JEWS!
You can research back as far as 3,500 yrs ago, 35-centuries worth of documented history, and in every or close to every event, agenda, scam, swindle, crooked, mafioso type, bad, wrong, evil, anti-white, anti-Christian, actions, movements such as soviet commies aka bolsheviks, and various other historical era events you can find….The Main in common issue you shall also discover is that……They all always contain….Layers, upon Layers, and yet more Layers to cover up prior layers of…Jewish Fingerprints Galore!
To the point that an Honest and sane individual can only conclude that when, Henry Ford, famous Auto maker guy, wrote his several volume book titled as…”The International Jew, The World’s Foremost Problem”…..That yes indeed, Ol’ Henry Ford knew what the hell he wrote of, and was as correct as one can get in the title of his book….For there has never ever been any Ethnic or racial group, nor a religious group, in all history since Adam & Eve era, that have been such a Problem group to ever exist.
There may be no real solid method for proof of it, however, a good solid estimate would state that…If one tried to picture a world that never saw any Jews, or any since at least 2,000 yrs ago. It would likely be a world with true global prosperity, peace, safety, and good will among Gentiles in general everywhere….No WWI, No WWII and No most other wars and soviet style Jewish commie Revolts, against the mainly Whites and White Christian nations peoples. No Fed Fiat paper moneys, No Usury/interest, and zero nations in Deep debt to….Jew Banksters. And much more better with far too much to here list of….”IF” this ongoing World Problem of Jewry never existed.
And do not expect 99.99% of Jews to ever admit to this. They have a capability to manufacture more lies and Jewish Fables, than Bayer can invent of Pills….An odd ability, honed for 3,500 years, to manufacture a dozen New lies faster than You can think up the next important question about their Previous Lies! See: HolyHoax mass of Lies for good examples.
“Some things Are True..Even though they Never Happened!” Famed Nazi Hunter, ( who never hunted even one single Jewish Bolshevik mass murderer, even though Jews held Most top Key positions in 1917 onwards for 20+ years in Soviet Jew Russia). Eli Da Weazel.
“Yes, this event is oozing with “miraculous coincidences” when it comes to gematria.”
Zionism was born out of Freemasonry around 1830. Revolutionary Freemasonry was kabbalistic and messianic, that is Mizraim and Memphis lodges. Kabbalism is all messianic. For messianic Israel is a country reborn in the end of the times. End of the times prophesies promise the rule of the world and extermination or enslavement of all others. It is not unexpected to see gematria. In one comment in some thread I noticed that a red heifer was born in Israel. Ash from a red heifer is needed for priests to become clean after touching a dead being, so red heifer is a step to building of the third temple and also for practical kabbalah, where you need to touch the dead. The third temple will be built in the end of the times. Presence of gematria may point to that we are dealing with a group realizing end of the time prophesies, as the Holocaust, a burnt offering connected with exodus at the end of the times.
Signs in general are created for the believers to believe that there is something guiding the development, believers understand them as supernatural involvement.
I have read from somewhere a moral explanation for giving hints, but do not know if it is valid: it is not a sin if you tell it in advance. Then it is just the stupidity of your adversaries that they did not read the signs.
There is also a prosaic explanation: signs and hints were used by Masons to inform other Masons with the assumption that others could not decode them. But it is not quite so. You still can decode the hints if you know more or less what could be a hint. Insiders would know who is behind the events and know how to behave (that is, deny everything) without being especially told.
Of course, it may simply be a state of mind, feeling of superiority, psychopathic.
“Presence of gematria may point to that we are dealing with a group realizing end of the
time prophesies…”
“… it is not a sin if you tell it in advance. Then it is just the stupidity of your adversaries
that they did not read the signs.”
“ … signs and hints were used by Masons to inform other Masons”.
I’ve been asking myself the same questions (and giving the same answers) in the last 3-4
years, but the more occult-loaded cases I analyze the more it looks to me that the reason
for such maniacal obsession with alignment within a case (or a group of chained cases)
is primarily about success and the maximum effect.
If it’s a fact (or somebody believes it’s a fact) that our Universe is totally digital, and the
final sum of all positive and all negative fluctuations is a constant Zero, then there’s a
good chance that certain digital rules (tricks) may favor maximum effect of this or that
outcome of an action (or a chain of actions).
Possession of such hidden knowledge may also contribute to their state of mind, feeling
of superiority, and psychopathic behavior.
In favor of this assumption talk both exactly the same rules of alignments, seen in all
false-flags from 18th century (as far as I could dive lol) until nowadays, and the
numerous alignments of quite innocent things, having mostly to do with commerce.
Your analysis is bang on.
They are facing a consolidated regional opposition (Iran/Hezbollah/Syria/Shia Iraq/Russia/China). The latter two are superpowers and have seats in the U.N. SC. China is predominantly a silent partner but is dead set on addressing Islamic fundamentalism. As is Russia.
Further, all of the above are economically interconnected via SCO, BRI,etc. Turkey is about to be pulled out of NATO and realigned to where their natural interest lie: Eurasia. The KSA and Israel will be increasingly challenged on regional issues especially energy flows.
Syria will be viewed, in future,where ZUSA lost it; power wise and morally.
From this point forward, it’s all decline for ZUSA. Perhaps Americans can have their country back.
Thanks Jews. Truly your insanity and depravity know no limits.
Great post.
There may be yet another and far better explanation at play. That being that, Jewish and Zio Rabbis and their Ilk, are as stated by Christ in John 8:44…Satans children. And have basically made a pact with the Devil in order to receive satans “blessings” and protections for all of Jewry that plays a role, or even just defends and supports the bad ones. Which probably covers at least 99% of worldwide Jewry.
Satan is the one who was handed full control over planet earth, all nations govnt’s etc according to the bible. So while even with three times being tempted by Satan to bow down and worship satan the devil, Christ each time rejected those offers, offers that granted full control of world and its many nations and kings etc…..Maybe those other Jews and Rabbis didn’t reject Satans offers, eh?
For sure, somethings going on, and has been an ongoing evil based problem since long ago eras. And the more and deeper one peers into past events, as far back as 3,500 years or more, ironic that most always events contain more Jewish fingerprints, than all other non Jew accomplices prints combined.
And with obviously Satan or Lucifer at the unseen head honcho position typically.
Some famous rabbis, a few, I do not now recall names of, have even admitted in interviews that when asked about Satan or Lucifer….They answered…Yes We Jews do honor and worship Lucifer as our God.
I don’t believe they’d state that on record if not truth, and from what I have read their answers had that typical smug arrogant Jewish sound about it.
Also according to the NT bible, all forms of their Talmudic Kabbala mambo jambo spells, chants, conjuring’s and whatever else its called as done, all add up to a form of, Witchcraft. And ergo is all evil and satanic based and derived from Satan’s den of Thieves.
Thank You, and am glad if my reply offered any info not yet known of.
“In favor of this assumption talk both exactly the same rules of alignments, seen in all
false-flags from 18th century (as far as I could dive lol) until nowadays, and the
numerous alignments of quite innocent things, having mostly to do with commerce.”
I think it is certain that kabbalists believed in kabbalistic methods, magic and so. Even though they themselves made only tricks, they always believed there was real magic. And indeed, who are we to say that there is no real magic. We are not automatons, we have consciousness, there is something else. There can be powers that one can use. I do not say against it just because it is not accepted in science. Nevertheless, I think nothing proves it works, but I am quite willing to believe that kabbalists believe in it and do it.
Just to ask a question. What do you think was the reason Nazis saved the hair of Jews. They did not seriously intend to use it for U-boat carpets and socks for the crew. But there is an end of the time prophesy that not a hair from your head will fall to the ground. If Nazis had to cut the hair to fight with lice, then the only thing was to prevent the hair from falling to the ground, so store it. I made commenter utu very irritated by mentioning this hair issue, but to me it looks like one of the end of the time prophesies being realized on purpose. This time by Nazis, indicating a deeper connection between Nazis and Zionists.
I think you’ve blown it if you want him or anyone to take your criticism seriously. The careless arrogance of your “most idiotic” doesn’t look good when you fail to see the logic of suggesting, or at least entertaining, that deficient construction standards might have only been a condition precedent to a rare and unlikely event precipitating the collapses. I believe that in your homeland there was a famous hurricane that devastated Darwin after its buildings had stood for many decades and which wouldn’t have destroyed nearly as many of the buildings later built to higher standards.
Are you for real? The SS was a big business and ran businesses. Human hair had an economic value. End of story.
“Human hair had an economic value.”
No, it does not. You can make wigs and very old fashioned lace bracelets out of it, not much more. From Sub-Saharan hair you can make felt, but not from Caucasian hair. There is a pile of textile for show in the Auschwitz museum made from hair, but it does not see Nazis made anything out of the hair. This is a similar case as soap from human fat and lamp screens from human skin. Fat and skin also had economic value, if you want, but Nazis did not use them.
After Russian Military Aircraft Shot Down Near Syria, Russian Claims Israel ‘Deliberately Staged This Provocation’
http://www.commondreams.org
911 was exactly such a false flag operation done in a way that wasintended to hide Israeli foot prints
My comment doesn’t contradict yours. We’re talking about the same thing only
on different levels.
Mine is more details-oriented, dealing with precise, and in most cases far from so
openly visible (like in 9/11), digital “fingerprints” of what you have all rights to call
“a form of Witchcraft”.
They believe it for sure. And at least in their minds it works.
Though the 17-years-deep pile of consequences of “9/11” for the entire world and
with no end in sight, as well as the consequences of many other lower by magnitude
but similar by nature events make it very tempting to drop “at least in their minds”.
As for the “hair issue”, without having enough knowledge on this subject I doubt
I can have any sensible comments on it. This is not to doubt connection
between Nazis and Zionists as a well-established fact based on “follow the money”
approach (and not only).
GOOGLE search results for Mexican parliament attack by Israeli diplomat
2001 Mexican legislative assembly attack – Wikispooks
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/2001_Mexican_legislative_assembly_attack
Oct 15, 2001 – Could the Mexican Government have been incorrect in its posting of a story about … El israelí Ben Zvi fue internado en el Reclusorio Varonil Norte, … Aztlan through Mexican diplomatic, press and other sources in Mexico City.
Two Israeli Mossad agents intercepted attempting to bomb Mexican …
https://arstechnica.com/civis/viewtopic.php?f=24&t=275779
Sep 1, 2006 – A google search for “mossad+mexican congress” brings up a fair … FOX they believed the Israelis had advance knowledge of the 9-11 attacks.
Missing: diplomat | Must include: diplomat
I bet some SS people thought it had economic value. Can’t you imagine the complaints that they weren’t getting enough use or money from it to justify the storage? “Yes, but you see we’ve got to keep up the cutting: it’s part of the delousing story they are told”.
Hair. Really?
In order to avoid insects that spread disease, at times humans remove hair. This is worthy of discussion?
Oh, holohoax discussion. I see.
“Get thee to a fakery”
Shakespeare knew the Jew.
Named him too.
Thanks to him we have Shylock.
Someone needs to do a modern one for hebe nut n yahoo
I think that you’ve blown what negligible credibility an Anon could ever have by arguing any relevance between the destruction of Darwin caused by Cyclone Tracy and the absurdity that on 9/11 three buildings that had stood for decades fell within a few hours of one another because structural flaws played a role.
I suspect that you’re really here to attempt to provide a little cover for the criminals that perpetrated that dastardly act.
Not relevant to the actual causation but to pointing out your intellectual failure. Sorry if that’s beyond you.
Perhaps I should read the comments before asking my question, but there it goes anyway. If the main intent of the perpetrators of 9/11 was to provoke the Iraq war, why would they pin it on bin Laden, who had nothing to do with Iraq?
Of course you are wrong about Ernest Borgnine and Charles Bronson, and also about Judy Garland and Joan Crawford (after that I stopped checking). As for your ‘mother is a Jew’ argument, it is impertinent to the question at hand: even if that was the case, those individuals would not have a Jewish name ‘problem’, since it is the father’s name that carries over to the descendancy.
Yes, perhaps you should.
what’s your point Carroll … I’ve never heard the word Hasbara before … I’m just recommending a book here – not particularly looking for a fight
read it or don’t read it
the choice is quite straightforward
I’m calling you on this because any mention of free energy, holograms (of planes being flown into buildings), no planes hitting the buildings, min-nukes used as explosives, etc. are all hasbara bullshit being spread by trolls like yourself to make it appear to uninformed observers that since Truthers are nut cases, anything they say can, and should be dismissed as nonsense.
If they can get away with it, Jews will claim practically any “good” famous person is a Jew. But it’s an entirely different story when the famous person became famous as a result of being an assassin like Jack Ruby (Rubenstein), a well-known crook like Mark Rich, sleaze bags like Anthony Weiner & Harvey Weinstein, a famous embezzler like Bernie Madoff, or traitors like Julian and Ethel Rosenberg, or Jonathon Pollard. With these being the tip of a very large iceberg.
or Jack the Ripper, recently identified by DNA as Aaron Kosminski. Hollywood is no longer interested.
If a column falls over with its base held in one position and the base is at the same altitude as the beam then the top of the column will fall in a circular arc. Initially it will be falling sideways with no downward motion but by the time it reaches the floor it will be falling downwards vertically with no sideways motion. The beam will experience very little horizontal force on itself.
If you mean the base of the column is much lower than the beam, say 10 or 20 stories, then that is a different thing. There will be sideways motion of the column and the beam will experience a non-trivial horizontal force. However, the column won’t be moving very fast so the force will not be great. The mass of the column will be the major contributor to the momentum of the column (momentum = mass times velocity). Perhaps the beam will be pushed off the floor (that is, out of the building) and then fall to the ground but it won’t shoot out at any significant speed, and not enough to cross the street.
If the street was 40 metres across and the beam fell for 10 seconds then the beam would need a horizontal velocity of 4 metres per second to cross the street. If the column was 10 times the mass of the beam and had a horizontal velocity of 0.4 metres per second when it struck the beam then the beam might acquire a horizontal velocity of 4 metres per second (because the momentum gained by the beam is the same as the momentum lost by the column). But if there’s any friction acting on the beam (is it resting on something or attached to something?) then the beam’s horizontal velocity will be less, and even this assumes that the column is actually stopped by the impact on the beam which is unlikely.
“The SS was a big business…”
Anon [353], please enlighten us about the fate of the millions of Russians that happened to meet the Jewish secret police officers (for torture and murder) and the Jewish managers of GULAG (for the camp labor and eventual death).
For each holo-biz museum, there should a museum of Jewish Bolshevism (see Trotsky, Frenkel, Berman, Zemlyachka-Zalkind, and other mass murderers) and a museum of Holodomor (see Lazar Kaganovich, the right hand of Stalin and main organizer of mass murder of Ukrainians and Russians during the Kaganovich-et-al-made famine).
And before you embark on whining about deadly gas chambers for the Jews (still a disputed proposition), here is a well-known fact of a Jewish invention for the Russians:
“A gas van or gas wagon was a vehicle reequipped as a mobile gas chamber. The vehicle had an air-tight compartment for victims, into which exhaust fumes were transmitted while the engine was running. The victims were gassed with carbon monoxide, resulting in death by carbon monoxide poisoning and suffocation. The gas van was used by the Soviet secret police in 1930s.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gas_van
“The gas van was invented by Isay Berg, the head of the administrative and economic department of the NKVD [secret police] of Moscow Oblast which suffocated batches of prisoners with engine fumes in a camouflaged bread van while on the drive out to the mass graves at Butovo, where the prisoners were subsequently buried.
According to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn:
“I. D. Berg was ordered to carry out the decisions of the NKVD troika of Moscow Oblast, and Berg was decently carrying out this assignment: he was driving people to the executions by shooting. But, when in Moscow Oblast there came to be three troikas having their sessions simultaneously, the executioners could not cope with the load. Then the solution was thought about: to undress the victims naked, to tie them up, plug their mouths and throw them into a closed truck, disguised from the outside as a bread van. During transportation, the fuel gases came into the truck, and when delivered to the farthest [execution] ditch the arrestees were already dead.” http://military.wikia.com/wiki/Gas_van
You see, not only Germans are good at making things efficient. Isay Berg, the inventor and practitioner of real gas chambers had a very efficient approach: ” to undress the victims naked, to tie them up, plug their mouths and throw them into a closed truck, disguised from the outside as a bread van. During transportation, the fuel gases came into the truck, and when delivered to the farthest [execution] ditch the arrestees were already dead.”
Before lecturing on the SS business, learn about your “prominent” people.
There is, however, this complication that steel is elastic and when hit by upper levels (or lower levels it talking about beams of the upper part), it contracts or bends and stores energy which will be released when pressure is removed, i.e., the beam will partially restore its original form. If it falls to the outside to a horizontal direction and is not fixed in the lower part, could it theoretically jump horizontally, like a spring? I have not made any calculations, but if no explosives is assumed, this would be the only possible source of energy.
Oh, there’s thousands of them – maybe millions. I can’t confirm it at the moment, but I recall reading that about 99% of all political assassinations of public figures have been carried out by Jews, and I do not doubt it. If I’m not mistaken, the man credited with touching-off WW1 by assassinating Arch Duke Ferdinand was a Jew.
Are you totally deranged? Some of that outpouring of yours might be true and interesting but what on earth did it have to do with the correct statement that the SS was a big business and ran businesses so that the acquiring of human hair could have had a commonplace economic rationale?
Let’s still return to the hair that was saved.
Anonymous[127] “that the acquiring of human hair could have had a commonplace economic rationale?”
Anonymous[353]: “I bet some SS people thought it (i.e. hair) had economic value. Can’t you imagine the complaints that they weren’t getting enough use or money from it to justify the storage? “Yes, but you see we’ve got to keep up the cutting: it’s part of the delousing story they are told”.”
Women’s hair was cut and stored.
About 1.1 million people were taken to Auschwitz, half of them female, but many female were children or old so not all women had lots of hair. I estimate that in the average the hair of a female weighted 100 g.
It is stated in the following link that hair was offered for 20 pfenning per kilo.
https://jewishcurrents.org/jewdayo-grid/january-4-human-hair/
Reichsmark was fixed at 4.2 US dollars. Dollar has devaluated from 1943 to 2018 so that 1 dollar of 1943 equals 14,59 dollars of 2018. 20 pfenning of 1943 is 0.2*4.2*14.59=12.25 dollars. We conclude that human hair was offered to German companies with the equivalent of 12.25 dollars per kilo.
Raw wool from sheep costs today from 6 to 30 dollars per kilo, mostly in the lower end. Admittedly, wool has got some 40% cheaper, even maybe 50%. Thus, the price of a kilo of sheep wool in Germany of 1943 was probably around 12 dollars in 2018 money. Human hair was not cheaper or more expensive than sheep wool.
The total value of this hair, 11,000 Reichmarks, equals (11,000/4.2)*14.59=38,200 dollars of 2018. It was not any big business for a major concentration camp.
Rudold Hoess in Kommandant of Auschwitz Annex1 wrote that the hair was sent to a Bavarian company, nothing is known of the use of this hair.
There was a plan to use this hair for submarine crew clothes and felt, but the plan was soon discarded. Indeed, Caucasian hair does not suit to felt. “will be used to make socks for submarine crews and to manufacture felt stockings for railroad workers.” Was not used for these purposes.
https://jewishcurrents.org/jewdayo-grid/january-4-human-hair/
There is a claim that a German car company used this hair, but the company historian denies it
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/4930165/German-car-company-used-hair-from-Jews-murdered-at-Auschwitz.html
There is a story that some wool company found coins hidden to woman hair from concentration camps, not reliable source given. Seems like a rumor.
The Auschwitz museum displays a textile made out of human hair. It’s story is here:
https://mgnsw.org.au/articles/olgas-survivor-story/
“Horak has donated a blanket woven from human hair made for the Nazis by the inmates of Auschwitz. Horak found the blanket after it had been discarded by a Kapo (guard). “When I was liberated from Bergen Belsen camp in Germany on April 15, 1945, I was 18 and weighed 29kg. I was on the ground, half naked and frozen; I used that blanket to cover myself.” The blanket is displayed in the museum, the only one of its kind that particular colour and pattern in Australia, and possibly in the world.” Kapo’s were prisoners, mostly Jewish. This hair was not sent in bales to any German company. The blanket was woven in Auschwitz, given to a Kapo, and it stayed there. This does not show there was textile business using hair, not to say big business.
However, it gets worse. There was a command sent to several concentration camps that hair from Jewish prisoners, both men and women, must be saved. Notice men. Men had short cut hair, not suitable for making textiles. Men hair was not saved as nobody could understand this command. So the question is, what was the reason for this command?
As for the other items found in Auschwitz, they were useful for concentration camps (shoes, artificial legs, eye glasses, suitcases, shaving brushes (but notice, not razors)) All these could have been in the camp because they were collected from prisoners and given to other prisoners. The same goes for clothes, they were reused in camps. But hair? Especially as fat for soap and skin for lamp screens were not true. But hair was saved, that is true. The reason for saving it can be a rumor.
It was not much of business. Hair had to be cut, but saving it was no business. Even counting 10 cents of 2018 money for the food of one prisoner for one day, the camps ate 38,000 dollars in a week.
Some Nazis believed hair was saved for business, but considering everything, I suspect there was some other reason for saving the hair than business. It was not a part of the delousing story, if there was such a story. I think it was a part of the exodus story.
As a dispassionate observer (my Jewish in-laws don’t identify as Jews and are more critical of Israel than I am) the effects on the brain of anti-Semitism like yours entertains me. I do, just, accord you the respect of believing you can understand how illogical it is to preface your citing of Jewish villains with “it’s an *entirely* different story” in the context of your saying Jews will claim almost any good person is a Jew “if they can get away with it”. It would only make sense for you to use such emphatic language if there was some attempt to deny the Jewishness of the evildoers you mention. Even a base grade UR anti Semite wouldn’t try asserting that BS.
Your reading is obviously very limited but your anti Semitism is in such fine strong form that it surely occurred to you to do a search for “Was Gavrilo Princip Jewish”. I suppose it’s not surprising to find you in the company of that great pruner of European lives Erich Ludendorff (who is said to have nominated Princip as Jewish) but you might be better informed by reading this review of a biography of Princip.
https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/made-in-the-balkans-the-man-blamed-for-starting-the-first-world-war-1.1811393
Don’t let it upset you but not a mention of Jews or being Jewish.
“Are you totally deranged? … the acquiring of human hair could have had…”
Anonymous[127], do you have any evidence for your “could?”
There is the context for your “could:
1. The unending reparations and financial compensations for the “eternal Jewish victimhood”
2. The imprisonment of researchers daring to check the various “could,” since the research could undermine the Jewish Power and to endanger the unending financial compensations for the “eternal victimhood.”
Compare your “could” with the facts of the Jewish Bolsheviks’ involvement in the massive crimes against humanity in Russia. Isay Berg was a high-ranking officer in the murderous Soviet secret police. His invention and application of gas chambers (in the most economical and efficient way and on a massive scale) belongs to the category of crimes against humanity. The fact questions the Jewish “eternal victimhood” an unending stream of financial compensations for the various “could.”
Moreover, the idea of “eternal Jewish victimhood” is undermined by Nakba, the collective punishment of the native Palestinians by the fanatical mythologist and illegal settlers, the murder of humanitarians on the flotillas attempting to deliver humanitarian help to the Gaza Ghetto, the ongoing wars for Eretz Israel, the Israel-supported revival of neo-Nazism in Ukraine (under the Jewish prime minister Groysman installed by the US Zionists).
Again, Anonymous[127], where is the evidence for your “could?”
Here is the evidence of Jewish efficiency in Soviet Russia:
“The gas van was invented by Isay Berg, the head of the administrative and economic department of the NKVD [secret police] of Moscow Oblast which suffocated batches of prisoners with engine fumes in a camouflaged bread van while on the drive out to the mass graves at Butovo, where the prisoners were subsequently buried.
“I. D. Berg was ordered to carry out the decisions of the NKVD troika… [His solution was] to undress the victims naked, to tie them up, plug their mouths and throw them into a closed truck, disguised from the outside as a bread van. During transportation, the fuel gases came into the truck, and when delivered to the farthest [execution] ditch the arrestees were already dead.” http://military.wikia.com/wiki/Gas_van
“… it was a part of delousing story, if there was such a story…”
– If you are so sure about your “truth,” then why people are put to prison for trying to find information relevant to your “truth?” http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
“Some Nazi…” — The Jewish State has been arming neo-Nazi in Ukraine where the prime minister is Jewish. It has no sense to demonize Nazi when the Jewish State is actively involved in the revival of Nazism.
Here is one of the stories that demolish the meme of the eternal Jewish victimhood and expose certain Jews as the worst criminals against humanity:
“The gas van was invented by Isay Berg, the head of the administrative and economic department of the NKVD [secret police] of Moscow Oblast which suffocated batches of prisoners with engine fumes in a camouflaged bread van while on the drive out to the mass graves at Butovo, where the prisoners were subsequently buried.
“I. D. Berg was ordered to carry out the decisions of the NKVD troika… [His solution was] to undress the victims naked, to tie them up, plug their mouths and throw them into a closed truck, disguised from the outside as a bread van. During transportation, the fuel gases came into the truck, and when delivered to the farthest [execution] ditch the arrestees were already dead.” http://military.wikia.com/wiki/Gas_van
You should also check these names:
Lazar Kaganovich — the Wolf of Kremlin and the main organizer of Holodomor, who comfortably lived in Moscow till very old age (almost hundred) — so inconveniently for the trumpeted meme of “Russian antisemitism.”
Naftali Frenkel – see his efficient system of hard labor and murder of political prisoners in GULAG.
Rozalia Zemlyachka (Zalkind) – a vicious Bolshevik guilty of ordering the mass murder of Russian officers. The list of Jewish Bolsheviks in high places is long, but the endeavors of just these few leave little place for the myth of “the eternal Jewish victimhood” and for “compensation forever” that is contingent on the myth.
” j2: “… it was a part of delousing story, if there was such a story…”
annamaria: – If you are so sure about your “truth,” then why people are put to prison for trying to find information relevant to your “truth?”
The delousing story (referring to another commenter’s text) here means that Jews to be gassed were told that they were to be deloused, that was the story they were told. I do not think there was any delousing story told by Germans to Jews. I think the Jews were told they were being deloused and they were being deloused.
I know quite well those histories you refer to and do not believe in the eternal Jewish victimhood, nor to their superior intelligence, nor to any other similar memes, I do believe they act as a tribe, have the goal of world rule and want to destroy all others, just as is in their prophesies.
Not surprisingly, the Irishtimes puff piece carefully avoids any mention of Princep being Jewish as practically everyone at the time, including Churchill accepted as fact. Wikipedia is the same way, with hasbara monitors censoring-out any mention of particularly notorious characters being Jews, even though they very often are. With, of course, the exact opposite approach taken for any famous, particularly praise-worthy character.
The story goes on: http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/09/harper-bibis-covert-war-on-america.html#disqus_thread
“The unit of Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs is headed by director general Sima Vaknin-Gil. Vaknin-Gil reports personally to PM Netanyahu. … Her Ministry has spawned a “private” security firm, Israel Cyber Shield, headed by former Ministry official and Israeli National Police officer Eran Vasker. According to Haaretz, ICS is part of the spy network gathering dossiers on anti-Israel activists from the BDS movement in the United States.
The existence and mission of the Ministry first came to prominence in a four-part documentary produced by Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based international news organization. In 2016, Al Jazeera successfully infiltrated the American Zionist apparatus via James Anthony Kleinfeld, a British Jew who graduated from Oxford, spoke six languages and was well-versed in Middle East affairs. …
Armed with a hidden video recorder, Kleinfeld obtained large amounts of material on the inner workings of TIP, AIPAC, the Israeli-American Council, the Maccabee Task Force and the Zionist Organization of America. He got “straight from the horse’s mouth” that the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies is a spy agency working as an unregistered agent of the Israeli government. One TIP official confided to Kleinfeld that they had to be very careful, because they were “a different government working on foreign soil.”
https://electronicintifada.net/content/censored-film-reveals-israel-projects-secret-facebook-campaign/25486
“Since the 2016 US presidential election, Facebook has been accused of allowing its platform to be used for manipulative Russian-sponsored propaganda aimed at influencing politics and public opinion. … Facebook has partnered with the Atlantic Council in an effort to ostensibly crack down on “fake accounts” and “disinformation.”
The Atlantic Council is a Washington think tank that has been funded by NATO, the US military, the brutally repressive governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, European Union governments, and a who’s who of investment firms, oil companies, arms makers and other war profiteers.”
For instance, the closest Wikipedia comes to identifying traitor, Jonathon Pollard, and embezzler, Bernie Madoff as Jews is that they were – “the off-spring of Jewish parents” or similar vague references to their being 100% Jew. Compare Wiki’s bio of these two criminals with that of David Duke, or any other Jewish-tagged right-wing extremist, or anti-Semite. It’s disgusting to say the least, but hardly surprising when Jews own virtually the entire mass media, with paid Hasbara agents trolling the internet, cluttering-up comment sections with pro-Israel propaganda.
Wow! Extremely impressive article! I have zero doubt as to Israeli/Mossad involvement in 9/11
Even without this valuable information, knowing that the US, Israhell and the Saudi Wahhabi extremists, KSA, are arming & funding the terrorists, it begs the question: If the war on terror now revealed as the FRAUD it really is, who had motive for this?
ISRAEL.
The greater Israhell project or the Yinon plan aka PNAC, has shown itself to play out in “we’re going to take out 7 countries in five years” (Wesley Clark).
This fraudulent war on terror is for Zionist expansion and ethnic cleansing of the middle East & Africa. The US government works in concert with the Israhelli gov. I just wish Americans would wake up to this reality as Israhell continues to exploit Americans blood & treasure for it’s racist, fascist profoundly SICK ideology. One begsn by a psychopath.
For the world to survive Israhell must be destroyed. I dont know how that will come but I pray it comes soon so the world can know peace.
Great work Laurent. Are you familiar with the 9/11 Crash Test project? If not, it is a crowd sourced effort to perform an experiment with the strongest part of an Airplane Boeing 767 wing mounted to a rocket sled, accelerate it to 550 mph and smash it against a steel frame box column section (built to the specifications of the WTC), film it with high speed cameras and produce the results for the world to see (online).
Here is an intro video:
And this is the website with all the info:
http://www.911crashtest.org/
You are correct sir. The building fell down. The top didn’t jump up in the air and then fall on the bottom. I found a paper, funny enough referenced by a Hasbra arguing that fires brought down the building, that had the design load for the outer columns. It was 2,000% of load and that number is correct. The reason this is so is because the biggest load is the “wind load”. A massive amount of the strength of the building was to resist hurricane force winds.
The person who said building 7 could have fallen from shaking when the other builds fell is just spouting nonsense. The support is not on the surface but well below on bedrock. If building 7 fell from “shaking” them every other building around it would have also. They did not.
“…The plotters moved explosive charges into he three buildings and there had to be thousands of these weighing a great amount. It was then necessary to install the explosive equipment. No one ever noticed?…”
They did notice. There were tapes of the moving company vans moving into the WTC after the cleaners left. An explosives expert said he could do the whole job with two vans full of explosives.
I don’t know exactly what they did but I can guess. You could make up the explosives in packages. They could all be detonated with radio so the controls would be on each package. If rare earth magnets were taped or glued to the packages all that would have to be done is carry a cart with a ladder and a vacuum cleaner.. All the ceilings were acoustic tile ceilings. You just push them up, scrape off the fireproofing with a simple putty knife and stick the magnet holding the whole package to the steel column. Clean up the dust from the ceiling being opened, not much, and go to the next. What 10, 15 minutes per column? With a crew of 20 people or so it could have been done in a couple of weeks for the outside columns. The inside was done in the elevator shafts.
“…If the structural steel columns in the building below the collapsing floors were intact then they would deform as the load of the falling stories crashed into them and that deformation absorbs kinetic energy. After a few floors were deformed in that manner, the energy of the collapsing floors would have been completely dissipated and the collapse would grind to a halt…
…There was no way the building could have collapsed at free fall because each floor would have behaved just like those beer cans…”
This absolutely true and perfectly correct. No way possible that the top of the building, designed to hold it up, can crush the bottom.
Those that keep saying the building dropped on the lower portion are full of lies. The top of the building didn’t leap up in the air and fall on the bottom. It, if it was a real collapse, would have slowly bent and rested on the lower floors. With a real fire and normal plane it would have never fallen. The outside columns are set up to take 2,000% of the normal load.
The Jews did 9-11.
“…Drop a bowling ball on your stack of CD cases. That is pretty much what dropping the top twenty floors on the rest would be like…”
Your example is absurd. How about you pick a bowling ball up the distance of “one” CD case high then drop it what would happen? The ball would roll off the case. At worst it would crack one case. The building didn’t jump up in the air. The top was resting on the bottom for which it was completely designed to hols with a MASSIVE over strength because of wind loading.
“…Drop a bowling ball on your stack of CD cases. That is pretty much what dropping the top twenty floors on the rest would be like…”
"…Drop a bowling ball on your stack of CD cases. That is pretty much what dropping the top twenty floors on the rest would be like…"

Your example is absurd. How about you pick a bowling ball up the distance of "one" CD case high then drop it what would happen? The ball would roll off the case. At worst it would crack one case. The building didn't jump up in the air. The top was resting on the bottom for which it was completely designed to hols with a MASSIVE over strength because of wind loading.
“…There is a small difference between the collapse and your car crash that in the collapse each broken floor added some mass to the falling floors, while in your car crash the initial energy of the car was not increased by the cans, i.e., there was no force like gravitation that pulled the cans towards the car. ..”
This is a silly argument because as the floors collapse they meet increasingly stronger columns and supports that are exactly designed to counter the weight of the upper floors and gravity. So in analysis it actually is the exact same case as the aluminum cans on the car because by getting bigger it cancels out gravity and the upper floor weight. IT’S DESIGNED TO HOLD THE WEIGHT AND MUCH MORE, MUCH, MUCH MORE.
I think you’re exactly right that they are in a dire position. I speculated the same as others who replied, before Trump, their plans were to start WWIII between Russia/China vs USA. Now I don’t know for sure what Trump will do but it does look like this is less likely now. I also wondered about several other strange things that could correspond with their bad position. One the Jews took over Ukraine. A Jew runs the western half and I think the eastern also. Could that be plan B to bug out too? I wonder what they’re thinking because the Ukrainians have been tortured enough by these people. So far they’re pulling it off but going there is not exactly safe. In Israel proper Hezbollah had high casualties and Lebanon was destroyed in the last war but the Israelis got their asses handed to them by Hezbollah. They will have trouble making Israel safe. Probably one of the reasons they risked 9-11. I also wondered if the Jews paid the Chinese to build all those empty cities hoping to move there. Would tie right into all the missing money from the US government. We paid for those ghost cities, maybe??? I think it likely that the Jews have found their match in the Chinese and India because these people are just as tribal as the Jews are. They will get no where either place. The 9-11 attack is massively raising hostility towards them in the US. Lots and lots and lots of people know they did it. Millions and millions. It’s a way larger number than people think. It only takes a small amount of research to see they’re the main beneficiaries and had control of the buildings to do it. No one else did and the Arab story is full of holes.
In the past they could parasite and savage a country and then move out knowing that communication was very small between countries and they could claim it was where ever they came from that abused them. That’s a lot more difficult today.
We should at the very least get them the hell away from us and deport them to Israel. It’s the only solution that’s worked with Jews for thousands of years. Get them the hell away from you. Throw them out.
“This is a silly argument because as the floors collapse they meet increasingly stronger columns and supports that are exactly designed to counter the weight of the upper floors and gravity. So in analysis it actually is the exact same case as the aluminum cans on the car because by getting bigger it cancels out gravity and the upper floor weight. IT’S DESIGNED TO HOLD THE WEIGHT AND MUCH MORE, MUCH, MUCH MORE.”
No, that is not true. The wind load was not the highest load on the building and it was not designed for 2000 times overload of the weight. FB tried to make this kind of claim but in his proof he had mixed a torsion with a force and compared them as if they were both forces. With the data he had the correct result was that the weight was larger than the wind load.
F. R. Greening has written an article
„The Pulverization of Concrete in WTC 1 During the Collapse Events of 9-11” available at
http://www.911myths.com/WTCONC1.pdf
where he tries to debunk the claim that a gravitation collapse could not pulverize the concrete.
The WTC1 collapse started at the 95th floor. Above this floor were 15 floors. Greening calculates that the the mass of the upper floors had the kinetic energy of 2.1 gigajoules when it fell on the 95th floor. The floor contained 627 tons of concrete and 900 tons of structural steel. Greening comes to the following conclusion: For one floor
The elastic strain energy of the steel required 51 MJ
The elastic strain energy of the concrete required 34 MJ
The plastic strain energy of the steel required 284 MJ
The plastic strain energy of the concrete required 234 MJ
Together these yield 603 MJ
From these it follows that the weight of the 15 floors can crash every floor under it. The argument why the twin towers did not fall by gravitation is not that the pillars got thicker and that the building was built so strong as not to collapse by gravitation. Only 6 floors is enough to start the collapse and then it cannot be stopped as every floor adds to the falling mass. The difference to the car example is that if a car crashes an object on horizontal direction, the car mass does not continue accelerating by gravitation. If you drop the car down, you have the same situation as in the WTC. Falling mass is accelerated and its kinetic energy grows every time it falls one floor.
It is easy to show that WTC buildings did not fall from fires and gravitation. With WTC7 it is enough to notice the free-fall time of 2.1s, with WTC1 and 2 it is enough to notice the heat energy that must be from an external source. But you cannot make an argument that the buildings were too strong to fall from gravitation. If the upper 15 floors fell down one floor, the building would have collapsed anyway from the kinetic energy.
Sam J:
Can not contradict your description because I just don’t have the engineering knowhow. It seems strange that Mossad (or the CIA) would arrange these elaborate charges throughout the buildings and, at the same time, coordinate with a group of Arab jihadist to simultaneously fly into two of the buildings. Why have both attacks? Isn’t that an unnecessarily complicated set of operations? And it would depend on the reliability of a group of Arab jihadists. I saw jets flying into the buildings (on TV) so doubt that is a fake moon landing. I heard the crash into the Pentagon because I was just a couple of miles from there when it happened. Later I biked near there and saw the tail of an aircraft sticking out of the Pentagon building. Couldn’t know for sure if it was a jet, or maybe a missile, because guards around the perimeter kept us 100 yards away, and it was dark.
Maybe the truth will come out in a decade.
Maybe or maybe not. I have yet to see anyone experimentally re-create a crush-down crush-up phenomenon. Things falling and impacting other objects are a very common occurrence, yet this crush-down crush-up phenomenon seems to have only happened on 09/11/2001. If one wishes to create mathematical assumptions as Zdenek Bazant and Frank Greening do in regards to the collapse of the towers that is fine. However, these mathematical conjectures have nothing really to do with what happened on 09/11/2001.
“9/11 CNN Pentagon Report – NO PLANE – Only Aired Once”
Thanks for the link. Maybe it was a missile at the Pentagon??
One note re-lack of airplane parts.
A. My my wife I could see the WTC from our flat in Brooklyn Heights. The initial reports on the radio were that a small commuter plane had struck one of the towers. There was a fairly unequivocal silhouette of an airplane that had blasted through the windows visible in the tower.
B. I worked at 130 Liberty and a co-worker was coming up the steps from the subway when a large wheel and rim fell on the man beside her, crushing him instantly. She went into our office and begged everyone to get out immediately. Other co-workers tried to calm her down and gave her a cup of tea.
But they everyone in the department evacuated and all survived.
I don’t think Israel “did” 9/11, but it knows who did and knew in advance that it was going to happen. This of course, gives it considerable leverage.