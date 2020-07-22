"Being Totally "Disappeared" by Google"

Early yesterday morning I received a worried note from one of our regular columnists saying our website no longer came up in any Google search results.
Google and Facebook are the top gatekeepers to the global Internet, and in early May they had both purged us, with Facebook blocking our content and Google de-ranking all of our pages.
Google search results had previously placed many of our pieces very high, but now they no longer appeared at all unless one included “unz” in the search string. Thus, only those actually looking for us would ever find our content.
But this latest blow was even more severe, and now neither searches with nor without “unz” ever seemed to return any of our pages. Google had apparently “disappeared” us from the entire Internet.
Despite the earlier Facebook and Google bans, our traffic had easily broken all records in June, with our uniquely alternative perspectives overcoming the setback inflicted by the Internet giants. So apparently the Monopolist of Mountain View had decided to turns its screws a little tighter.
As it happens, I was somewhat mistaken. Later that day, I discovered a similar fate had befallen a very wide range of popular conservative and Republican-leaning websites, including those offering very mainstream and moderate perspectives:
So apparently our “controversial” content had had little connection with our total disappearance from the Internet. Instead, a Google censor had decided we were some sort of conservative website, to be purged along with all the others.
I felt a little like the secret leader of the biggest Trotskyite network in the 1930s USSR, suddenly arrested in the middle of the night in an NKVD raid and thrown into a dank interrogation cell, where I desperately wondered “Who had betrayed me?!” But then I eventually discovered that 50,000 other people had been rounded up that same night, mostly for complaining that the bread they recently bought had been stale…and I remembered complaining about stale bread to someone the previous week…
As it happens, Google’s sudden total removal of all those websites including our own turned out to be temporary, and the search results were soon returned to what they had been the day before, with our pages still merely de-ranked and almost impossible to find rather than entirely eliminated. But the incident highlighted the absurd political and media power now allowed to a private company and its top executives.
Google’s share of the search engine market is nearly 90%, both in the US and worldwide, and Facebook has almost an equally strong monopoly in social networking. They are the gatekeepers to the Internet, and does it really make sense to allow them to have the power to “disappear” whatever websites or political candidates they don’t like? Should the phone companies be able to permanently cut off your service if you say something they don’t like?
During the Golden Age of television, if one network had controlled 90% of the American audience, it surely would have been treated as a regulated monopoly, and required to behave in an even-handed and fair manner. Shouldn’t Google and Facebook be held to the same standard?
Patterns may or may not be indicate of ultimate causes, but our alternative media website had spent five years providing material of an extremely controversial nature without encountering any difficulties with Internet gatekeepers, while our traffic steadily rose. Then, in late April I published an extremely popular article presenting the strong evidence that our disastrous Covid-19 outbreak was probably the unintentional blowback from an exceptionally reckless American biowarfare attack against China (and Iran), and within days we had been purged by both Facebook and Google. So it seems possible that the juxtaposition of these two occurrences may be more than purely coincidental.
Although our traffic has subsequently reached new heights, the Google ban was especially vexing to me, for reasons that I have noted:
For the last ten years, my article The Myth of Hispanic Crime had regularly ranked #2 among the 180 million search results Google returned for “Latino Crime” and the 60 million for “Hispanic Crime,” an achievement for which I had become inordinately proud. But although comparable search engines such as Bing and DuckDuckGo still rank my piece near the very top, Google has completely “disappeared” it.
I think a reasonable measure of a topic’s importance is the total number of search results it returns. Communism and Communists dominated the entire twentieth century and the political party of that name still holds sway in gigantic China. So a search on “Communism” returns 163 million results, a vast number but still somewhat below the total for “Latino Crime.” Imagine how an academic or journalist might feel if his article analyzing Communism had spent a full decade ranked #2 across the entire Internet, but Google had then suddenly decided to blacklist it for reasons entirely unrelated to its intrinsic or objective quality.
Still, these unfortunate developments are hardly comparable to those experienced under some other regimes of the twentieth century. I’ve finally gotten around to reading the The Black Book of Communism, that authoritative 1997 account of the USSR and the numerous other regimes which adopted a similar ideology, and although I’m only half way through the 800 pages, the mass-executions and wholesale imprisonments that found throughout make for rather depressing material.
Moreover, there are disturbing indications that our own tottering society is now heading in some extremely negative direction, a scenario in which de-rankings by Google would constitute only the most minor of petty grievances. Former CIA Officer Philip Giraldi has always been an extremely level-headed individual, but yesterday he published an extremely popular column evocatively entitled “A Nation Falling Apart,” which included the statement “There are a lot of indications that the American stratocruiser is about to crash.”
A few days ago, I had made some of these same points when I was interviewed at length by Luis Razo Bravo of the European Institute of Science in Management, who had studied during the 1980s under Richard Herrnstein of Harvard and whose other recent guests had included Charles Murray and the eminent theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss.
My Google search for Ron Unz returned 529,000 results starting with your Wikipedia page and so …pretty well what one would expect to see
I am in Ontario Can. so perhaps that makes a diff?
I’ve got a pdf of the Page 1 results
No. Please read my remarks more carefully. I emphasized that if you include “unz” in a search string, our pages still come up. But previously, many of them were ranked very high in general searches, that don’t include the “unz” restriction.
For example, my own article spent ten years ranked #2 these 200 million Google search results, but after early May it completely vanished:
https://www.google.com/search?q=latino+crime
However, it’s still ranked #1 or #2 under Bing and DuckDuckGo:
https://www.bing.com/search?q=latino+crime
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=latino+crime
If our pages only come up when you include “unz” in your search string, that means our content becomes totally invisible to anyone not specifically looking for it.
The powers that be are desperate to prevent Trump’s reelection.
Q.E.D.
It’s my humble opinion that the best hope of peacefully resolving the vast number of problems facing the US today is for Americans to step away from the MSM and find information elsewhere. Then they can possibly make better decisions on how to proceed.
I say the Unz Review is right up there at the very top for those seeking the truth about what is happening now and what has happened in the past. There should be countless other sites like this. And maybe there are.
Anyway, the important thing is to at least get people to know of the existence of the Unz Review. Then maybe they’ll check it out.
I suggest one way to do that is by creating user names on other site’s comments sections along the lines of; Readunzreview. This gets the name out there.
I’ve did it.
Thanks for the clarification and detail. I agree they must be suppressing your page results when query strings don’t include “unz” or some other word that would specifically tie your content to the search result. I googled “Human Biodiversity” and found that your site doesn’t come up in the results. Same with “Latino Crime” etc.
To me this is really the flowering of the “equity” agenda. It’s not that you aren’t free to publish whatever content you choose but they will heavily disadvantage you relative to content they would prefer people to see. They do this across the board with anything contrary to their agenda of promoting a globalist, multicultural mindset. It’s just a way of giving less intelligent people fewer distracting options. I don’t think anyone who is not a pure bonehead is going to be tricked by that. People who are above average are already going to put more time and effort into research. Simple first page google search results aren’t going to be the final word for us anyway.
But, how can you resist this kind of deranking/censorship? Social networking seems to be the only way. Not social networking in the sense of sharing links on social media, because the Silicon Valley billionaires will disadvantage you on those sites too, but rather social networking in the sense of getting your network of real people in the actual world who are creating content to make a point of driving traffic from their content and networks into your site. You could also build a pipeline of content that leads to your site and promote that unoffensive content via ads. The Silicon Valley billionaires are just putting up obstacles and increasing your cost but they can’t ban you entirely.
In short, the Silicon Valley billionaires are not going to make it easy for anyone to find anything they deem to be contrary to the approved orthodoxy.
This website and the other like the Occidental are not the first thing that come up in Google search result even after you have entered the name of website in searchbox.
First there is the wiki page which highlights how sinister you are.
Then adl, splc,cnn and other links describing how racist you are.
Then comes your page.
I use to rely on search engine when on another computer to get to Unz, but indeed this time it didn’t work. Only critics of Unz poping up…
Search engines boycott probably would not prevent a slow growth based on word – to -mouth / friend to friend good reputation. With a secure link to be paste directly in the navigator to bypass any eventual blackout / boycott, just in case…
Ron Unz should also make clear that he doesn’t want to die !
I’m extremely disappointed in Ron’s remarks in the video concerning the ‘deadly’ corona virus.
Given the way corona virus is being handled, one would think we don’t realize that people die quite regularly, especially when they’re in bad condition. Now, we’re practically demanding that nobody should die from catching a microbe – that we should stay home and hold our breath until everyone is guaranteed to survive. Since when have we ever believed that? Is that how we built civilization? The civilization that we’re now destroying?
There’s little reason for insulin-sensitive people – with healthy immune status and without metabolic disease – to stay home, wear a mask or ‘social distance’ themselves. Since they won’t be getting seriously ill, their staying home wouldn’t help ‘flatten the curve’ of sick people overburdening the healthcare system (as usual, to the expense of all of us). On the contrary, active healthy people can contribute something to the economy.
The main benefit of herd immunity is that it will allow the country to function again. And that would be good for everyone, healthy and sickly alike. The metabolically/immunologically compromised will be vulnerable to catching the corona virus from anyone who’s contracted it and is temporarily contagious, no matter whether the carrier’s general health is good or poor. And that’s the same fix that people with poor immune function are in, always and everywhere. The answer for protecting these most vulnerable people from COVID – which is only one of the many dangers to their health that they face – can be one of two things; the best one being that they start eating right. And/or, we can build as much equipment and medical facilities, where they’re most needed, as they may require. Either of these solutions is much more viable, less disruptive and less expensive than what we’re doing now. And with either solution, healthier people would no longer be punished for possessing normal human vitality.
While governments, health agencies and scientists take steps to upgrade the availability of care facilities, equipment and treatments, individuals should follow this
CORONA VIRUS PROTOCOL
Part A (Everyone)
Begin a therapeutic diet to quickly upgrade and regulate the immune system. This consists of, wholly or mostly:
Home cooked meat, oily fish, eggs (especially yolks), animal fat, bone broth, collagen or gelatin, and liver, and the elimination of corn, soy, canola, safflower, sunflower, grapeseed and rice bran oils as well as flours, sugar and prepared foods.
Part B (those most at risk for COVID complications- individuals with high BMI or chronic health issues, or taking prescription medications, etc.)
While following the part A protocol, take reasonable precautions to limit your exposure to possible infection from others, such as limiting time or wearing a mask when in close contact with other people.
You and Anglin are the last men standing Ron. Bless you both.
When I read comments from folks like you I want to tear my hair out, unfortunately/fortunately I’m bald.
Tell me wise one, what is the difference between the Red and the Blue?
Both (Biden and Trump) are Zio Firsters and both support and are supported by the lobbyists. Nothing is going to change except the downward trajectory of the ordinary Americans.
Google has definitely shadow banned Tucker Carlson in the manner that Ron Unz has described. Their search results do not show tuckercarlson.com on page 1 of search, rather the top result is the Wikipedia article which describes him as a paleoconservative (please don’t get me started on how compromised the Wiki’s are). Bing’s top search result, on the other hand, is tuckercarlson.com (as it should be).
This is what I found a few moments ago, from my IP address, using the Google search database of that microsecond in time. As a student of Google algorithms, I can tell you that there many factors which impact search, especially and including whether or not you are signed in to a Google property at time of search, where you are searching from, and which datacenter you pull the algo from (to name some important variables among the hundreds).
Facebook is not quite as obvious as Google and it’s subsidiary YouTube. I have actually been surprised at what my feed shows, but collectively you have to see what other feeds show to make any sort of asse3ssment and that cannot be objectively done in any useful way.
In the case of a numbers driven censorship campaign, the little guys aren’t worth the trouble, and the Unz ‘s can link to properties for now. I’ve been writing about the coming betrayal of “technological virtue” for over a decade, from fintech (e.g. bitcoin) to widespread social engineering.
You may find some interesting perspectives here:
https://roacheforque.blogspot.com/search?q=technological+virtue
I dont know how good this You Tube channel is, but I make it a point to subscribe to every non-MSN channel that carries intelligent discussions.
For those who haven’t listened, Unz expresses the rational view, instead of the idiotic conspiracy theory views that he publishes on Unz.com (with the exception of LD). The mainstream view is that the nations are having a hell of a time coping with CV and the US in particular is doing a terrible job.
The surprising thing is that, 20 minutes in, Unz is politically correct on every issue. Wow.
Watched the video interview. Interesting, thanks for the link. And sorry to hijack this thread, maybe this deserves it own. Proposed solutions, no matter how unfeasible, on how to get our society back on track.
I’d like to discuss what was mentioned at around the 57 min mark in the video; rewarding behaviors/skills/values that contribute to society. And with the unsaid opposite of punishing or at least NOT rewarding undesirable behaviors/values, etc. In my view, a large part or even most of what is wrong in the US and western society in general could be solved with just a few important changes. And that involves going back to the way societies worked for thousands of years … prioritizing FAMILY and CHILDREN above all else. Do that, and the low birth/reproduction rates would change and over time things would self correct. So … how to do that ?
First and fairly easy would be to declare homosexuality a mental illness. And treat Transsexuals, Pedophiles and other sexual deviants a serious threat to society … which would result in forced sterilization and incarceration until death. Simply remove them from society. Homosexuals could go back to living in the closet if they so chose, but no more celebrating or rewarding deviants.
The second change and one that would be near impossible to fix would be to return power back to men when it comes to marriage and children. A start would be to do do a simple test for family court judges: what percentage of child custody decisions rewarded primary parenting duties to the father ? Anything less than 50% would result in death by execution outside the courthouse where they denied fathers their rights. Set up Guillotines and drag these corrupt judges out of their ivory towers and off with their heads. Yes, this is essentially all of them. Follow this up with politicians creating law, if necessary. Time to re-do the law when it comes to men and children.
So, re-interpret the laws as follows. Alimony is outlawed. Men are not on the hook for child support; neither are women. Child support by either side is abolished. And, finally, any divorce that results and includes children … the parents and children, post divorce, are hereby denied ALL GOVERNMENT SUPPORT until the children are over 21 years of age.
The scenario whereas a woman makes up lies against her husband, sues him for divorce, steals his children, uses the court system to force him to pay for children that aren’t his anymore with the threat of going to a debtors prison if if won’t or can’t pay … is removed and replaced with: A woman who tries to do this would instantly transported into extreme poverty; assuming she gets custody of the kids at all. The same would go for men too of course. Creates a huge incentive to stay together in a 2 parent household. You nuke your marriage and steal his kids … instant poverty for you, with no recourse. Basically, outlaw single motherhood.
And yes this would be taking on the Feminist Lobby.
But not as hard as the following change. Taking on abortion on demand. Here are the changes I would propose. Abortion would still be allowed for the extreme cases, health of the mother, incest, rape, etc. Other than that, abortion would only be allowed WITH THE PERMISSION OF THE FATHER. A DNA test would be taken from the fetus and the father identified. If the father cannot be identified: NO ABORTION AND NO CHILD SUPPORT, EVER. If the father wants to keep the child: NO ABORTION and one of the parents gets custody of the child, the father if he wants the child otherwise the mother. Essentially you change the dynamic to “the father participated in creating the child (fetus) and now the father is guaranteed a role in determining if the fetus is aborted”. If a woman gets an abortion without consulting the father … this is considered murder and a hate crime against men with punishment of death. Eye for an eye, you take a life and deny a man his parental rights … then you forfeit your life. The above rules on child support apply as well. If the father does not wish an abortion and doesn’t want to adopt the child, then the mother gets custody and is forever denied government benefits … resulting in instant poverty. Women choose your sexual partner wisely.
The last 2 changes would require taking on the Feminist Lobby head on and is intended to change the behavior of women when it comes to their sexuality and to children/marriage. Basically, it takes control from them and creates a more even distribution by returning power to men; then creating the proper incentives/disincentives to ensure a 2 parent household for children.
To Ron: in the video discussion both you and the host referred to the massive corruption occurring mostly over just the last few decades; other than that democracy in the US has worked for approx 250 years. Would be an interesting exercise to link this to Rowe vs Wade (1973) and the introduction of No-Fault divorce (1969) and the corruption of Family Courts into bastions of man-hate (70s-80s). Seems to me that everything flows from there … warped children, raised without fathers, entering society with screwed up morals and thereafter turning things to shit, along with a power imbalance that neuters men. One of the biggest questions everyone is asking is “Why isn’t anyone doing anything to fix things?”. The answer of course is directed at men, and the answer is … society has fucked men over for the last 30 years … why the hell should we ? Or am evidence bases approach would be to go to your local family courthouse, get a list of men jailed for non-payment of child support and survey them. I can tell you the answer you will get. Response: F-them all, let it burn down, I don’t give a damn anymore. And that would be the attitude of most victims of the divorce-rape machine directed at men.
So how/when it started to go wrong and why it will never get fixed. Discuss.
No Unz here:
https://www.google.com/search?q=american+pravda
Unz first result here:
https://www.bing.com/search?q=american+pravda
Unz second here:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=american+pravda
Using ‘our american pravda’, still no unz.com results, only an interview with Tom Woods:
https://www.google.com/search?q=our+american+pravda
I can only speculate why the powers that be have been so fanatically opposed to Trump at least since 2016. But it should be obvious that they have been to anyone who has had his eyes open.
Please everyone, get the Brave browser, or something other than google, at least. Brave, imo, is the best option, and a project by Brendan Eich, the guy that designed JavaScript and Mozilla Firefox. It has TOR access inbuilt – if you fear browsing yer news non-discretely.
Also, just switch to duckduckgo, or whatever. There is enough variety out there, and at worst the algorithm is a step away from top of the line 2020, to top of the line 2015 – not exactly heart attack worthy!
Hopefully someone can confirm this, but another poster said that DuckDuckGo’s servers are in Israel, which would of course render it worse than Google.
https://yonews.org/duckduckgo-currently-pointing-to-an-israeli-tel-aviv-based-ip-globally-bds/
Thanks for the heads up, and the search continues for a risk-free exchange of ideas!
But you did write just now:
Don’t Neither/Nor statements also become Not And Not statements?
Perhaps it’s the “ever seemed to return any” where there’s room to read even more carefully?
I just searched “tucker carlson” and his website, twitter feed and foxnews page did not appear in the first 100 results.
I searched “sean hannity” and his website, twitter and foxnews page are all in the first five results.
Interesting. And depressing
The speed of decline may be different. If Biden wins we could hit bottom sometime next year
Also, what’s up with the “technical difficulties” right there at the end when Ron starts to talk about this website and what it’s about and — gets cut off?
Not really. You should just read what I said more carefully. For example:
I started to notice that only within the last few weeks.
Another outrageous development, this time on Wikipedia (at least the English language version) is that people are now criticised in their wiki biographies for being “anti-Communist”.
The next thing we’ll hear is that “antifa” has changed its name to “procom”.
The MSM will applaud, and woe betide those of us who refuse to bend the knee.
Ohio State Rep. Larry Householder (R), Speaker of the Ohio House, was arrested yesterday along with several others for accepting bribes to force through a bill that provided Ohio’s nuclear power plants with a subsidy extracted from consumers.
One of Unz Review‘s important contributions is the frank recognition that corruption, including criminal and civil misconduct, is an occasional driver of American political decision-making.
I’ll take a wild guess that others have quietly and successfully benefited from schemes such as the one Householder was involved in without arrest and indictment. They’re crooks, too, but simply enjoyed more political impregnability.
” society is now heading…a scenario in which de-rankings by Google would constitute only the most minor of petty grievances.”
Or, as (the soon-to-be-canceled) Mark Twain put it, “The difference between a lightning bug and lightning.” The lightning will be complete cancelation of this webzine by the Biden Justice Department. A leaked 2019 FBI internal memo suggested that some of those skeptical of established explanations of events are potential terrorists. ”Skeptical” perfectly describes Unz essayists and commentators. What they most fear, I think, is objectivity. It won’t be difficult to find 100 or so “deranged”* comments as “proof of crime.”**
*Ron has lamented the existence of such comments in the past. I replied with my belief that the the eccentric or deranged have occupied an important place in Western thought, beginning with Don Quijote and Hamlet. I might be biased.
**In Mao’s Cultural Revolution, a single artifact sufficed as “proof of crime” or “ironclad evidence,” as explained in “Curating Revolution, “ a recent book by Yale Prof. Denise Ho.
Brazilian here. Unz.com appears when I google “Ron Unz”, but Tucker Carlson’s website only appears on the first page if I google “tucker carlson website”. Google Instant also suggests “unz review” if I search for “Anatoly Karlin” or “Fred Reed”. Are the other sites still demoted?
It’s a general suppression of thought today. The comment section at Yahoo News is now closed. Instead they give you a “survey”:
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.
it isn’t google
> for Americans to step away from the MSM and find information elsewhere.
Their game is to literally indoctrinate the majority with their agenda.
That way YOU might find the truth on niche sites, but you will be in the insignificant minority, while the majority will defend the dogma, with which they have been brainwashed.
They don’t care about dissidents, as long as they have the majority that will fence you in, for free, no pay, for dopamine upvotes on reddit.
You can only “speculate” about opposition to Trump.
Maybe too many of the 1 per cent knew his character. I recall a retired New York investment banker who has been Republican until the Tea Party eruption and wished he could still support the Republican Party telling me in 2016 that Trump was just an unacceptable candidate ,- as a matter of history and character I gathered. A pity the alternative was Hillary – and now the “free world” faces the prospect of leadership by Biden…
Ron Unz never suggests using any other search engine. What about DuckDuckGo? Personally, I usually use Yandex, the Russian search engine. Nowadays there’s more censorship in the USA.
It’s interesting that Democrat “leftists” all seem to support censorship by billionaires. I’ve always regarded the Democrats as a party of billionaire donors and corrupt politicians but I’ve also thought that many of their voters didn’t believe that and would oppose it if their noses were rubbed in it. It doesn’t seem to matter to “wokesters”. I suppose, if you’re obsessed over whether there are 50 or 131 human sexes, you can’t be bothered about trivialities. It’s either that or all their voters are also billionaires. That would be nicer. [email protected]
I do read what you say carefully and would do so if you were to try and explain your exploding readership in a time when you are censored. I mean, what is/was/are the mechanism(s) at work prrhaps put in terms of explaining the reproduction rate of a pandemic. You make it appear that your reproduction rate from non Google or Facebook sources has gone from maybe 1.05 to 3 ot 4. How, why, since you don’t have access to the Ruby Princess passengers being bonked by security guards in quarantine or extended family gatherings of non English speakers?
Dude, it’s probably better not to post an email address, even if it is Hotmail. Members of 151 genders+ community might use it to cause problems for the holder of that address.
Sure. Facebook and Google together had accounted for something like 15+% of our traffic, mostly from the latter, so when they both censored us, our readership dropped by that amount during most of May.
However, at the beginning of June America experienced the greatest national wave racially-charged protests, riots, and looting in two generations, which naturally brought an enormous amount of new traffic to our website since we were providing an “alternative” perspective on these important issues.
That influx of readership was far more than the 15+% we had previously lost, so our pageviews easily broke all records in June and those numbers have continued into July.
However, one unfortunate aspect is that Google and Facebook had tended to bring us entirely new readers, who had previously been unaware of our existence. So although our pageviews are currently very high, our visitor numbers are still well below what they had been in April.
I typed “lord Voldemort effect” in my google search ands got a hit on Ron’s art cel in the 9th position, which is not too bad considering all the previous ones referred to the character or to how Ralph Fienes prepared for the role … I typed Unz Review and got it. Maybe you have been pardon or are on parole
The skunks at Google spend a lot of time yearning to make the sites they hate disappear, and they worry that they’ll lose their position as a useful search engine if everyone heads over to another one. If everyone leaves, the ad revenue is going to follow the traffic to other search engines. Google is waffling between fear and greed.
But there is no way all the conservative sites disappeared for no reason. Google is testing a kill switch they intend to turn on before the election to make conservatives voices disappear to quell conservative influence close to November.
What conservatives need to do is start killing Google ad revenue in response. Start complaining to companies that they’re spending money on radical libtard sites that advocate violence and defunding the police. Threaten to boycott those companies.
Don’t use Brave. The people in charge of it are radical left-wing Democrats. Brave supposedly gives users BAT digital coins for viewing ads, but somebody in charge of the Brave browser is stealing users’ stored-up digital coinage and donating it to liberal websites. I had that happen to me. The “Auto-donate” function was activated on my account without my knowledge and the money donated to a liberal site I never would have picked–and one I didn’t view on Brave. Users report their BAT accounts are being rapidly drained through this trick. I had to try several times before I could finally turn off the ‘auto-donate’ function. It was stuck on and greyed out so it couldn’t be shut off. There are various threads posted about this problem. If you buy BAT coins from Brave, beware, because it’s going to be stolen from you.
Sorry, I missed noticing the distinction.
I wonder if you could do a low effort/no cost trade off with bar owners and others who have TV screens that their customers see. You might make an offer to e.g mrmbers of a bar owners commercial association via its neweletter to put them in the UR hall of fame [advantages to be described if pressed] if they flash on their screens “Don’t let Google beat you. Add “Unz” to your searches” for 3 x 5 seconds every hour and prove it or simply get credit for some actual visits to UR. I had thought of your offering advertising in return but, given the number of responders you would hope for maybe it would have to be an offer of at least one ad and a chance to win the right to 52 by lot….
My impression is that you have increased the number of new articles per week since March. Could that also explain in part the rise in the number of pages views?
Until about four weeks ago, I was leaving comments after a lot of YouTube shows & lectures, and then the morning after I’d find e-mail notifications — sometimes several — from Google telling me of people who had replied or added their own comments. During this past spring I contributed many polite, sometimes pointed, often anti-zionist comments. Then quite suddenly I noticed my in-box had almost no Google notifications … and when I went to the YouTubes I’d commented on, I couldn’t find my comments. So, a big thank-you to Ron Unz for talking about this Google censorship issue.
Unfortunately, you should have known they would come for you sooner or later. A number of years ago I knew a guy who was a SEO expert. He also worked for Google for some time too. The “adjustments” of their algorithms are “intentional. However, no matter what they say their algorithms are more like a hatchet rather than a fine scalpel he said.
A few years ago Google decided that they thought that the info domains (which were cheap in price compared to .com, .net or .org) were owned by too many “hackers” so someone hit the “switch” and one day they basically all disappeared even the legitimate sites. Google immediately said it was a glitch and then restored them for a short time. Not long after that almost all were memory holed.
Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street and building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” George Orwell. “1984.”
Orwell must have “known” Google would eventually show up. No matter what you do Unz you scare them if you didn’t they wouldn’t bother you. As Reggie Jackson said, “They don’t boo nobodies.” An you Mr. Unz are not a nobody.
excellent video; thank you again for your work
my only comment is… couldn’t they have used a more flattering photo? =/
Google nets much smaller fish than Unz and Tucker Carlson. Trying to locate a post How to Have a Baby in China (the only one on the subject) required three increasingly specific searches. It is by the pro-Chinese blogger, Metallicman, so I imagine that almost all such sites are getting similar treatment these days.
I checked The Black Book of Communism for an article on the 1960 famine and found it even less reliable than Frank Dikotter’s Mao’s Great Famine or Yang Jisheng’s Tombstone, whose authors at least visited famine sites and checked local records before reaching their foregone conclusions.
The Black Book cites Jean Dreze and Amartya Sen’s Hunger and Public Action but Dreze and Sen, unlike Dikotter and Yang, did not personally research the Chinese famine. When I asked Sen how they reached their conclusion about the number of Chinese deaths he was strangely silent. They simply took the famine deaths on faith and claimed that they could have been prevented if China had been democratic and had a free press like India’s. 40,000,000 subsequent Indian famine deaths–currently 2.6 million annually–suggest otherwise.
Criticisms of Sen’s work, like Anthony Black’s ‘Black Propaganda,’ in the Guardian Weekly, 24 February, 2000, have now been disappeared. When I asked Oxford University’s Our World in Data for the source of their alarming chart of the Chinese famine they referred me to an Irish scholar. When I contacted him he confessed he knew nothing about the famine.
Invisible Chinese atrocities–Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Galwan–fill our media while our own, very visible atrocities go unnoticed. Strange that.
As in:
Trump has a consistent character.
Trump has a coherent history, rather than simply a repetition of NPR talking points.
I should also add that “unacceptable” is a rather strange word, as “acceptance” of Trump is not a property of Trump, it is a property of the person making that judgement. So “unacceptable” means “I won’t accept”, but implicitly claims that the speaker’s opinion must be universal. Everybody could agree that a specific leaf at a specific time is green in daylight, but not that a particular person is “accepted” by the person speaking.
Anybody who uses “acceptable” seriously is simply expressing an opinion, lacks the courage to say it is an opinion, but has the courage to say that everybody must have the same opinion that he or she does. This attempts, if you believe the person and lose something (representation in government, for example), fits the the “five fingers of fraud” definition. If not, it’s still “attempted fraud”.
a person made a material false statement
he knew the statement was false
he intended to deceive the victim
the victim justifiably relied on the false statement
the victim was damaged
(See: https://www.conservapedia.com/Fraud).
You may trust such a person, but it might not be a good idea.
“Google is testing a kill switch they intend to turn on . . .”
I must say that was my first thought and instinctive reaction as well, that this was a trial to see how it would work and perhaps to gauge the extent of the public outcry (if any) and self-destructive fallout (if any).
I’m sure we can look forward to this happening again, perhaps in regard to the US election, but perhaps more likely to simply eliminate all disagreeable thought in one swoop.
Ron, you have recently insinuated that Covid was produced in America to diminish the influence of China. You have denied the holocaust and you think the Czarist forgery Protocols of the Elders of Zion is genuine. Leaving aside the possibility that you might be suffering from compulsive contrarian syndrome, has anyone ever told you that you may actually be mad?
You have provided a platform for some of the most bigoted and potentially violent hard right morons this side of the Atlantic. Unz Review has been taken over by conspiracy nutjobs, nazis, segregationists masquerading as Southern Heritage clowns and paranoid anti semites. Some of your ‘contributers’ I feel are a few thought processes away from picking up a gun and blasting at people they hate.
Yesterday I had the pleasure of watching Black Klansman, Spike Lee’s masterpiece satire on Trump’s America. You know what? Some of the film’s white characters reminded me of your average Unz contributer. If your average contributer came anywhere near a typical, decent American, the later would do an Usain Bolt.
If google finally takes down Unz Review, one’s first reaction would be, what took them so long?
Regarding search engines, one of the newer ones is showing major advantage over Google, StartPage, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Yandex for doing research on more censored, truth-suppressed topics
Dorky name but its ‘powered by IBM Watson’ AI-related algorithms have quickly turned up stuff I couldn’t find re the above, and Unz results turn up prominently on it … maybe it too will be tamed but at the moment it’s bretty gud
https://yippy.com/
Documents at the EU Commission speak of the crimes of Google controlling the internet, partly through its absurd promotion, including multiple listings of clones, of the CIA-Mossad Wikipedia:
EU police and prosecutor report on crimes of Wikipedia with Google, Wikimedia fundraising fraud, and the ’20 Major Techniques of Wikipedia Deception’
http://pastebin.com/BeppgiMJ
Google wins 99% of all legal cases against it apparently, and Google is documented as being heavily involved amidst major accusations of federal judge bribery, such as the case involving Robert Mueller:
https://www.docdroid.net/eVAAjIq/doj-ig-memo-mueller-bribery-extortion.pdf
Wikimedia supremo Jimbo Wales was recruited out of selling porno; he parties with Israeli Presidents and got a $1 mil prize from Tel Aviv U. Of Google, YouTube, Facebook, Wikipedia, Twitter, only the last one lacks Jewish founding or leadership.
“…one unfortunate aspect is that FB and Google has tended to bring us entirely new readers who had previously been unaware of our existence …” Uh, that’s a bad thing?
Fully agree. I stopped using Google years ago and have been using Yandex ever since. Never use gmail either: Yandex has a very good alternative. It is advisable occasionally to expand on Yandex with searches on webcrawler, startpage, dogpile, yippy etc. Duckduckgo does indeed have a suspicious odor.
Am I wrong in thinking that Google and Facebook and the others need licences from the government to operate their platforms? In other words, isn’t the airspace they use part of the public realm with which or in which they need permission to operate? And if so, are the terms of such licences so broad as to permit them to decide who may use these public spaces of not? Are these companies not merely “operators” in the public realm and therefore cannot take steps which undermine the constitution, such as forbidding free speech, etc. In other words, isn’t it possible to sue them for breaking their licences/contracts?
You misunderstood my meaning, which was perhaps insufficiently clear. It was a very good thing that Facebook and Google had been bringing us entirely new readers, so their banning was a serious blow.
Well, you seem like a rather stupid person, and quite possibly an ignorant foreigner…
The ADL is a notoriously hair-trigger organization, prone to attacking and denouncing even the most powerful individuals who promote any slight heresy. Yet in my case the most they did was to issue an anonymous and milquetoast critique of my writings, and did so only after repeated baitings on my part. That’s obviously because they know perfectly well that most of my claims are probably correct and therefore can’t easily be refuted. And after I responded in detail, they went back into permanent hiding:
https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-the-adl-in-american-society/
If your analysis were correct, why would I regularly be receiving very flattering private notes from all sorts of established or even high-ranking figures in the elite media and academic worlds?
As an extreme example, after Facebook and Google purged us, I received an anguished email from a very eminent academic scholar, someone who had been a professor at Harvard while I was still in elementary school. He was shocked at what had happened and told me he had learned more from my writings than he had from anyone else in his entire long life.
So perhaps you should go back to your stupid Hollywood movies, which are apparently the main source of your knowledge of American history…
I agree. But you’ve got to do what you can and this is one thing I can do.
You are correct that as long as the majority of folks continued to be hoodwinked the status quo will pay little attention to the small number of dissenters. If that starts to change, then dissenters will start to feel more pressure.
Like for instance the rational view that on 911 3 skyscrapers all collapsed at free fall speed into their own footprint because of furniture fires?
Nah, that’s the sheeple view.
Same applies to this CV fraud.
Even the most cursory examination of the collapse of the three towers reveals that the first two collapsed from the top down, and the third from the bottom up. Yet the ‘truther’ nitwits never notice. For video links, etc., see https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=29&t=12383
The astounding thing about the interview is that Unz comes across as a well-informed John Q. American and says nothing even in the least controversial, even when the interviewer tries to drag him into a discussion of race. Nothing about the open and explicit ADL censorship of most of the internet, nothing about worldwide US military aggression, nothing about the interal collapse of US society, in short, nothing that wouldn’t have been well received by the MSM. Disappointing, I’d say.
In his classic History Will Not Absolve Us, E. Martin Schotz describes how the handful of writers at The Nation and other quasi-alternative left publications who tried to write honestly about the JFK coup were silenced and made an example of. He shows how the Establishment offers alternative journalists and intellectuals “a place at the table” where they can have their cake and eat it too: They can assume a pose of moral and intellectual superiority while living comfortably with honors and accolades. Telling the truth about issues like the JFK coup (among others covered at Unz Review) is an attempt to overturn the table. Nobody is going to be given a place at a table they are trying to overturn.
The internet created a new table without a viable mechanism for excluding the troublemaking truth-tellers. Suddenly there was something approaching free and fair debate, and forbidden truths started to emerge from the shadows. The Platonic Guardians of the status quo are panicking as they seek ways to limit access to the table. They may go all the way and overturn the table themselves by attempting full-blown authoritarianism.
We all need to make private copies of any information we find particularly valuable, if it is hosted on sites that are at risk of being driven offline.
I really love it when you get testy, Ron. I’d enjoy very much getting to read all the private notes you’ve received and learning who these people are. For obvious reasons that’ll never happen. Nevertheless, it’s heartening to know that eminent people have communicated with you personally about this. I’ve often wondered how many important people this website is getting through to and have speculated that there must indeed be powerful men reading each new American Pravda article with as much enthusiasm as I have. I hope you have other articles planned in the near future.
This is the best website for political writing ever by far!
That’s a lot of words to say that you don’t agree that a respectable (Ivy League educated I now add) New York investment banker speaking as one presumed gentleman to another might correctly identify Trump as someone whose character was beyond the pale and do so by some shorthand wording. (I can’t swear to “unacceptable” but it was clearly saying “if you knew what we know in New York you wouldn’t dream of supporting him for the presidency”. In our scattered conversation he didn’t elaborate as we had moved on to what Prof Lawrence Tribe had said about Obama being very impressive at the time he was elected editor of the Harvard Law Review – a subject which detained us because I had a cynical reaction to that.
I am inclined to fill in some of the detail on Trump by reference to what Tony Schwartz said about him, a week before he was elected, at the Cambridge Union, and months later at the Oxford Union Cf. You Tube
You have work to do. Google “when was the last Indian famine” and the top answer is 1943 with much lower figures.than your 40 million.
Dr. Barrett, this commenter is sitting pointing at my nose. You can watch academia vet and groom staff for the Mockingbird media. They select the most other-directed apple polishers (e.g. Ezra Klein and the classic example, Matt Yglesias,) picking them young and calibrating positive reinforcement to encourage regurgitation with clever variation within strict limits. The reinforcement is based on identification with name-brand schools, or simply with the PhD as a badge of superiority. It involves constant subliminal messaging, “We’re the best, we’re the best,” in one ear, and, “Are you good enough?” in the other. Adjusting the volume of each message provides precision control.
Every once in a while they screw up and elevate someone with the robust habits of mind Ortega Y Gasset described, someone like a Barrett. Someone who doesn’t live for attaboys, who follows his logical nose wherever it leads. Occasional mistakes like that are shit through a goose. That silenced them effectively when media were strictly institutional. Now media have been de-institutionalized, like the rest of our mental institutions, and deviants go untreated. There are too many nuts walking around. They’re making perfect sense. So now the state is frantically locking them up again.
i dont think it’s totally disappeared, when i search “steve sailer” on google the 3rd result i get is https://www.unz.com/isteve/
Weird how “the myth of Hispanic crime” has been disappeared, since that article could literally have been written by the DNC. I guess they’re hunting mosquitoes with an elephant gun.
I must be missing something. Rod Dreher also complained about this the other day, yet when I type “unz” or “rod dreher” in a search bar using either Google or Duck Duck Go, the first result for each is Unz Review and Rod’s blog. I tried numerous other sites supposedly banned from Google search (David Icke, Infowars, etc.) and got the same result – their sites a the top of the list.
If these sites have been banned form appearing in search result, Google’s doing a bad job of it.
For sites I go to regularly I have a direct link saved anyway, so no need to rely on Google search most of the time.
Yes. You have severe reading difficulties, and you therefore should take a closer look at what I described.
See? Obvious, and I mean obvious, as this one is, so, so obvious: China-did-it-terss are all trolls, paid trolls.
It’s funny. I could never tell anyone I read this website. Or any number of other websites I read. I would be crucified. So forget word-of-mouth.
I wonder if this is what grown up people ought to be spending time on. It’s a lot like in grade school where somebody says, “You know, Janice doesn’t like you and she says she’s not going to let you come to any more of her parties.” The best strategy, as any grade schooler could tell you in that circumstance is to ignore Janice and find some new friends.
There are actual masculine thoughts and interests out there, even in the world of letters. With all due respect to Mr. Unz, a clever guy from all appearances, screw Google!
This has nothing to do with Trump. Ron Unz is not a great supporter of Trump at least he does not publicize his support. Ron is on the shit list because he allows publication of things the Deep State dislikes. Trump is a Deep State minion. Republicans and Democrats are two sides of the Deep State coin.
Americans need to think for themselves and search out the truth…so far no sign of that happening.
It makes better sense if you take into account Facebook was/is a CIA project originally called “MyLifeHistory” or somesuch. Also, the internet was sort of invented on the DARPA paycheque, and still belongs to their principles, namely the Military, which, of course, belongs to the Fed, which belongs to a fairly small group of select shareholders. They are breaking no laws, and you agree to total submission to their whims when you sign up.
Just the way things are. What we need to discuss, is how we can use the exact same technology to track every political appointee and every cent he spnds. In real time, with geopositioning data attached… Instead the debate is between porn addicts and control junkies arguing about privacy versus state security, both stupid myths in a selectively connected world.
You are a prolific commentor on this site! Wherefrom this double standard, o shy one??? Can you not stand up for your own beliefs? You realise THEY know you visit here, don’t you? It’s all on record, bro’. The disks have been backed up, the IP lists archived, the MAC addresses noted. You might as well stand up and if you die, then die facing your enemy. That is how you try to be a man, instead of a stock unit.
It is a charade…Kabuki theater. Trump has said things the Deep State would not approve of…he never acts on them. He does all the things that make them more powerful…he is a good little boy. He hires their supporters like Pompeo and Bolton.
The Deep State doesn’t care about the unimportant internecine squabbles of the two parties as long as their important issues are advanced (wealth and power). As a matter of fact it strengthens the false perception that there is a choice when voting.
Team Red is right about guns.
Team Blue is right about abortion.
They’re both wrong about everything else.
Relax. We’re not nearly so far along the path of psychopathology as are the Zionists in Palestine.
Or were you referring to the columns of heavily armed black dudes marching through Stone Mountain the other day?
Ron, I listened to your good interview with Mr. Bravo. I listened at a higher playback speed, which worked pretty well for me.
Your comments re America’s godawful health care system are accurate. Trompe l’oeil may be a fair description–those vast sums of money flung about for health care conceal the skeeviest political motives and political behaviors beneath a picture of a super-competent and flashy equipment-laden medical establishment.
Since WWII and the Manhattan Project the US Gov began to imitate the totalitarian information control and propaganda techniques of the fascist regimes it defeated as it confronted a new enemy in the USSR. By 1947, the freedom loving US Gov found it necessary to create a secret infrastructure of police power to counter the state security apparatus of the commies. Today we not only host the malignant CIA, but 16 other secret political police agencies none of which is accountable to the Congress, all of which operate on “black budgets”. The American people have lived with this national security bullshit ever since until 911 added a whole new dimension of political control and insult to our Constitution with the Patriot Act. Now Joe Biden, largely responsible for that Patriot Act is front runner for the Dems.
Julian Assange is being murdered by proxy and Edward Snowden will surely die under legislation put in place by Woodrow Wilson, the racist, war mongering university professor, heir to the Alien & Sedition Acts of 1798 promulgated by his monarchist ancestor, John “thin skin” Adams.
So, Snowden tells us that this little rant is being added to my permanent record along with every phone call, email, & text. Each one who speaks out is being recorded for future reference, incredible as it may seem. So if the monopolists of the internet do the bidding of the ministry of state security it’s a clear sign that Google & Facebook have no backbone, but it is not, so far, as bad as it is under the CCP in the PRC. It has gone way beyond Constitutional limits because the American people are politically passive and if they summon a little outrage, what is their target?
Government. And what is their battle cry? “Free markets” and deregulation. “Conservatives” are a breed of dumb fucks, each and every one who demands less government and refuses to fight for more democratic government. Freedom and security does not exist without government. All this conspiracy bullshit, some of which isn’t bullshit at all, is a result of “rule by secrecy”, to use a title of a Jim Mars book. We do not have democratic government. We must eliminate the “national security” classification system and shine a bright light on the DoD and the intelligence agencies and the “defense contractors”. We have to dismantle the national security state and remove the cover of all the secret security agencies and parade the power brokers naked on the national mall for all to see. This means especially the NSA. Naked, every man & woman, to demonstrate the king really has no clothes. And while they’re being jeered and humiliated for their hubris, their new facility in Utah will be bombed to smithereens.
I tried putting the title of this article into Google and it did not come up at all, although articles on Reddit and other sites that reference it did appear.
It was the first entry in DuckDuckGo.
Stop using Google. Problem solved.
I also searched for “ron unz.”
These are the results rankings for unz.com
Yandex – 2nd
Duckduckgo – 1st
Bing – 1st
Google – disappeared!(not in top ten, first page, didn’t check further)
I’ve done the work. 2-3 million children starve to death every year in the World’s Biggest Democracy.
And btw, by December this year there will be more drug addicts, suicides and executions, more homeless, poor, hungry and imprisoned people in America than in China.
I’m not talking about “them.” You seem to think I am so ignorant as to not know that this site is a CIA aggregator made for hoovering up into one little bundles all the disaffected half-libertarian, half-communist, half-ass crabasses who comment on here.
What I am talking about is regular people. Wonderful people in the wonderful day in the neighborhood. People in the grocery store. They do not approve, in case you were wondering. At-tall.
Having no definite memory of his comments I wondered what prompted your visceral reaction and read all his Comments back to early 2017.
No, not stupid, if you mean low IQ or slow on the uptake. And no evidence of his deriving his knowledge of history from Hollywood films (unless I missed something?). Mind you he said the Holocaust was history’s greatest crime or something like that….
(My own points of difference from him would be led off by his disparagement of “racial eugenics” and his criticism of Julian Assange – not least his peculiar characterisation of him as a “traitor”).
What I found was that very few of his Comments replied directly to other Commenters but that he mainly turned up as a stalker of Ilana Mercer about whom he seemed to know a lot.
I speculated that he was Sam Shama reincarnated (certainly knows a lot about the UK) but you would know that and not have to speculate that he was a foreigner. Then I wondered if he could have been deputed by the ADL to do a job on Mercer and earn forgiveness for his not being a reliable Likudnik. No, I give up on that and leave it that he is a Reaganite conservative as defined by himself. But not stupid.
If I were to sympathise with his characterisation of the Alt Right as ‘losers” it would in part be because I disagree with his apparent rejection of biology and note that, apart from the low quality of America’s original White Trash there has been most of 150 years of dysgenic breeding amongst American whites. Same for American Jews too, more recently. If there is still an identifiable Western Civilisation its progress may depend on smart Infians and diaspora Chinese who still embody and advance Enlightenment modernity….
Found this website because of Phil Giraldi’s columns and I’ve been visiting here ever since. I had a website for over a decade that exposed the truth about Israel. Abou a year or two ago, traffic noticeably dropped way off. Same thing happened- Google dropped it. I gave up the site in January.
Secondly, I have been a commenter on Yahoo News boards for 18+ years. In recent weeks, I read and took screenshots of a pro- Israeli poster bragging how Verizon has an outpost in Israel. Some years back, Verizon bought Yahoo. This person seemed to be using this to try to scare the opposition.
The day before the message boards disappeared, a pro-Israel commenter whined he wished the message boards would be removed (because the tone of that board was highly against Israel). I should have taken a screen shot of that post too because the next day, poof. All news message boards now gone.
You are probably aware that Israel pays students to propagandize on the internet and I can attest that in that venue, they had a heavy presence. But in recent months, despite their best efforts, people were overwhelming anti-Israel.
The system is gamed by our owners and if that fails, outright censorship.
I just googled “Phil Giraldi columns” and Unz.com was the first hit. There was no mention of Unz in my search string. Now I’m sure if the search is slightly more general then Unz.com may not show up in the search results based Google revising their algorithm to crap can right of center sites they don’t like.
Google knows what they are doing because I stumbled on Unz.com about six years ago when I was doing a google search for a certain topic and an article on Unz was one of the top five results. Prior to that I had not heard of the site even though I had heard of Ron Unz.
Unz.com is one of the few true bastions of free speech left on the internet.
The purpose of state edukashun is to prevent themasses from asking themseleves a simple question
“Was I born stoopid or did I take lessens ”
Anyone who researches that question online disappears into the googlag archipelago dark net
Main scream media is a cretin induktion center recruiting for the zombe appocalypse
said:
“You have denied the holocaust …”
Ron believes in science, rational thought, and free speech, you obviously do not.
The absurd “holocaust” narrative is utterly impossible, laughably so.
You would be demolished in a debate with an informed Revisionist, and you know it.
DuckDuckGo is a front end, the search string is passed to Bing.
Miles Mathis found that Bing would return his reports, when Google would not.
At a big red wireless provider in the USA, some low level droid in the Employee Communications department posted a blurb on the corporate intranet, announcing that big red, aka “V”, had struck a deal with Microsoft to load Bing as the primary search engine on V’s phones. Breathlessly (I imagine), the droid added that Bing will prioritize V’s results at the top of the return list. The article was disappeared. Nothing is known about whatever happened to the droid.
Odd thing.
Two major players in wireless, one is Blue, the other is Red.
Two corporate political parties, one is Blue, the other is Red.
Keeping it simple for the Goyim.
‘Ron, you have recently insinuated that Covid was produced in America to diminish the influence of China. You have denied the holocaust and you think the Czarist forgery Protocols of the Elders of Zion is genuine. Leaving aside the possibility that you might be suffering from compulsive contrarian syndrome, has anyone ever told you that you may actually be mad?
You have provided a platform for some of the most bigoted and potentially violent hard right morons this side of the Atlantic. Unz Review has been taken over by conspiracy nutjobs, nazis, segregationists masquerading as Southern Heritage clowns and paranoid anti semites. Some of your ‘contributers’ I feel are a few thought processes away from picking up a gun and blasting at people they hate…’
So it’s a smorgasbord. Nobody said you had to eat everything.
At the end of the day, your complaint boils down to a statement that you object to freedom of speech.
That’s actually a defensible position — but be honest enough to say that’s your position.
The internet purging and censoring is very widespread. It’s ALL ABOUT the ELECTION. Couple of examples I can put forth:
1 – I’ve been posting on Zerohedge for almost 8 years with never a single issue. That site is like the Wild West….you can basically say anything. Google started beating up on them when they did The Federalist, who chose to temporarily omit their Comment threads, while ZH decided to keep them but let Gulag basically be moderator. UGH!
Approx 3 weeks ago, I posted about 3 times over a couple of days how curious it is that virtually no high-level Obama administration people have been seen in public for months. Not taking a walk, riding in a car, no in-person interviews, nothing (only videos in their homes for HRC and Obama). And I mused whether some might be under house arrest. Boom!…I go on one day and I am BANNED. No explanation. I can still see my comment string and noticed that 3 days worth of posts were stripped while the rest of the history was there. Hhmm, so was I over-the-target with my speculation? Lots of people over there now complain everyday about censored posts. Btw, about a week after my banning G Max was arrested.
2 – I have a couple of very old, but still used, Yahoo email addresses so I go on that site to sign-in. The articles on the Homepage are the junk food of “news”. But, now and then something catches my eye and I click (usually regret it…lol). They have HUGE commenting volume on articles and have for decades. WOW — Yahoo recently disabled their Comment threads! That was stunning. People elsewhere said it was because the conservatives were noticeably outnumbering the liberals and were factually crushing their lame comments. I don’t know…
Ultimately, you seem to have some issues as well, as evidenced by the Unz comments poster “AP” getting a star unlike yours truly. An objective review of exchanges between AP and yours truly reveals that he isn’t worthy of such, when compared to some others – ahem.
BTW, I had experienced similarly with Google. In more recent times, it hasn’t been as bad.
I suspect it’s because more folks are starting to recognize my talents and sincerity, which you haven’t as is your right. Related:
http://markcrispinmiller.com/tag/michael-averko/
The Trotskyites of the thirties are still among us and active today if we consider the arrest and incarceration of Julian Assange in Belmarse prison for revealing US war crimes and what is going on in the world today.
Half-way through the column I thought, well maybe Lord V. took a day off. But now I’m thinking maybe it’s worse than that. Maybe he’s really really tired.
You need to get to a point where you have fuck you money. Then you can literally stop giving a fuck to what others think as you are now free.
Fuck you money is like old age. Once you reach a certain point, you are truly fucking free.
Either one works.
Imagine intellectuals doesn’t have to worry about their jobs? You would get to read a lot more truthful articles.
Rob has his opinions about covid. I have mine. That’s what his site is for; different controversial articles and un moderated comments and free discussion.
What will they do when they have the power to kill you/us?
What will they do when they no longer need mass human labor because of AI / robotics?
All the End of History stuff was meant to put us to sleep to think It Could Never Happen Here. It is happening here. We need to fight back and start that fight by making clear friend / enemy distinctions.
Good, but you are messing up on the minor little matter called SEMANTICS. The “Patriot Act” belongs to the string pullers and puppet masters. “National $ecurity” should always be spelled with a dollar sign replacing the capital S. “Defense Contractors” = the “WarDefenseIndustry. That is what they are about, isn’t it? Wars are the biggest money games around. Defending the industry is a very lucrative bit of employment for already golden-parachuted three and four-star Pentagramers. Oh, yes, the proper term is “The Patriot Suppression Act.”
So long as our critical thinkers and independent minds employ THEIR terminology we are severiously losing the war for elevating the consciousness of WE THE PEOPLE. You are thinking in creative and insightfully informed grooves. Now consider the psychological power of semantic strategy on behalf of OUR side. P.S.: This is not a game.
Victim of Googles Project Owl . Google of course is a government creation thats a privatized information and data control center. Its just following orders (or giving them). You really cant separate the private and public sectors in the tech and media industries, among others (finance, defense, pharma, etc). They are one, much like Israel and US. They are one. United against the bottom 90%. 10% are willing sycophants thinking they will be spared.
It could be worse. They have the tech to make your digital identity to disappear completely
Masthead: “Banned on Google”
Then ad links to the Brave browser and a list of alternatives to Google.
They shot across your bow take it seriously but may as well embrace it.
Fahrenheit 451 — the Jew internet oligarchs are the modern day book burners.
We cannot have a rational society without both sides of the story being told.
Hi Colin, just to clarify, I do believe in freedom of speech. I am opposed to the cancel culture and believe universities should allow everyone, students and professors alike, the right to free speech and they should reinforce it. In line with genuine Conservatives, I was outraged by the manner in which New York Times treated the journalist Bari Weiss.
What I object to is dangerous misinformation and fake news. In the age of Covid 19, Ruskies interfering in the democratic process, misinformation can cause loss of life. If someone believes the Earth is flat or the moon landing is a hoax, they have the right to their belief but don’t expect tenure at an Ivy Leauge college or a plum media job.
I do not question Ron Unz’s right to set up whatever project he is currently obsessed with. However, Unz is a wealthy individual with power and influence way beyond the average low income American and it is legitimate to ask, is this a good way to dispose off your considerable wealth when there are much worthy causes? Providing an outlet for the lowest common denominator in our society, how dumb is that?
Incidentally, Facebook, Twitter, Google are private companies and in the manner of a golf club, they have a right to set up their community rules and government does not have the right to interfere – this is an article of faith for us libertarian conservatives and validated by the US constitution. The screaming Hard Right is demanding Trump regulate these organisations – this shows the authoritarian nature of the Alt Right.
If you use the search engine
DUCK DUCK GO
and type in “Unz”-
The Unz Review is the first hit.
And, your searches are not collected and kept for nefarious purposes.
Make it your default search engine.
This thread if not this Comment of yours seems to be the right place to add the information in this piece from Rupert Murdoch’s Australian broadsheet today to add perspective to the view of what Facebook and Google are up to.
Coronavirus: Facebook removes ‘harmful’ conspiracy pages
Facebook has removed the pages of a conspiracy group that told followers the COVID-19 pandemic is a government hoax.
It follows a report in The Weekend Australian that detailed how 99% Unite was encouraging its tens of thousands of followers to refuse tests for the highly infectious disease as well as discouraging mask wearing and social distancing.
A Facebook spokeswoman said on Wednesday the page was removed for spreading “harmful misinformation”.
“We have clear policies against promoting harmful misinformation about COVID-19 and have removed this Group for repeatedly violating these policies,” she said.
The social media giant has taken a proactive approach against misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as targeting content linking 5G to the outbreak.
It comes as Victoria grapples with soaring numbers of the coronavirus, with the state recording a record 484 cases on Wednesday.
The 99% Unite follows and promotes a web of anti-public health theories, including that the coronavirus pandemic is a cover for the elite to solidify their power as well as bleeding into existing conspiracies around vaccinations and 5G technology.
Led by Melbourne based Fanos Panayides and Raphael Ferndandez, the group operated across several pages in an apparent attempt to avoid Facebook’s censors.
The largest page was started in April and boasted more than 65,000 members.
The group, which tells its followers not to wear masks and to reject coronavirus tests, is planning a large protest this month against what it sees as the coronavirus conspiracy.
The personal accounts of Mr Panayides and Mr Fernandez remain active, with the pair recording a video livestream attacking media reports of their group on Saturday.
In May, Mr Panayides was photographed speaking at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne.
He has previously told The Australian his claims were based on countless hours of research.
REMY VARGA
REPORTER
Remy Varga is a Melbourne-based journalist for The Australian newspaper.
@RonUnz, being de-listed and de-platformed by the likes of Google and FaceBag has been very foreseeable since 2017, and nobody with regulatory powers is going to come to your aid despite the very correct analogy to phone companies being common carriers that had to carry all traffic. Your only hope is to take appropriate defensive measures, like starting your own internet registrar (it isn’t getting easier as time goes by) and your own search engine à la DuckDuckGo. You can start a who Free-Speech ecosystem. If you build it, they will come.
That’s not a reasonable request. People who object to freedom of speech think that there are good reasons to conceal facts and events from the general public. That may include one’s motivations and inner thoughts, including one’s stance on free speech.
Yep! As I said, not enough guts to fill a pilchard…. Yet we accept even you. I admire Ron Unz for putting up with all us half-assed crabasses. Now where will I find myself a supermarket full of decent, normal people whom I can pretend being decent to? Oh, yeah, forgot, decent people like you only smile behind masks…
So, Ron Unz seems to be liking his article best, which comes to the conclusion, that the Hispanics are not more criminal than Whites (this may or may not be true, one can certainly do many things with statistics, and the statistics Unz is relying on may be manipulated or falsified. Another question is whether the crime rates will go up, when Hispanics take over more and more of the institutions). It takes no great fantasy that such an article was written to justify the replacement of Whites with Hispanics, which is an ongoing process in his home state California. So Ron Unz seems to be cool with the even grander White-genocide-project of his tribe.
I don’t write this to complain. He is certainly entitled to have his opinions. And to expect that a jew is a White nationalist is outright silly. I just want to point out this fact to all the White men here (the majority of the posters here, I suppose), who see Ron Unz as some kind of leader in their struggle to survive as a race.
I am of course thankful, that there is practically no censorship in the comment section, which is obviously a thing that is on the retreat in the internet. And I suppose that this free speech policy is a major reason for the attacks this site receives from the big tech companies.
This site seems to be a gathering place for White nationalist for two reasons:
1) White nationalists have not many places to go, and there are very few places where they can find intelligent discussion (why this is the case, is worthy of a bit of soul searching).
2) Unz has engaged quite a few writers who at least dog-whistle towards White nationalists.
Reason 2) is a bit puzzling for me. Why would someone, who is cool with the race replacement, which takes currently place in all established White countries, do that? There are several possibilities, some might be painful to consider. So it would be wise for White nationalists to be a bit cautious.
Except Anglin totally rejects the virus hoax, while Unz cracked down on us skeptics. So no, not at ride or die as my nigga Anglin.
PEI Canada, 4 million results on google search with just unz, no problem.
Thank you for bringing this up, Emit. I wrote a comment under an iSteve post about this same phenomenon, people using a search engine out of habit or laziness(?) when they go repeatedly to many of the same sites. Just for example, I have a mechanic friend who types “rock auto” in the “search bar” even though he’s been to the site literally-literally 5,000 times or more. Yet, he told me about the site for ordering parts, and I just asked time or two – “is that with a dash?” and then I’ve got it.
I put the quotes around “search bar” there just to highlight that I think the problem is many people don’t really know the difference between the search site (google, bing, duckduckgo, etc) and the browser itself. They make it confusing, I gotta admit. People will just type in their known site names over and over – if google hides them, however, they will think the sites themselves are gone.
Personally, Mr. Unz, I can be lazy-minded myself, but damn if yours isn’t about the quickest thing to type in, even without word-completion or the list of recent history that appears in the URL bar. VDare, Zerohedge (before it got nutso with ads and started crashing browsers), PeakStupidity, Instapundit, etc. are easy enough to remember. I often have to use someone else’s computer or device, so it’s not like the history or text-complete info. is there. Doesn’t anyone remember knowing a few dozen or hundred 7-digit phone numbers?
These aren’t numbers – they are combinations of letters that purposefully make sense (explaining why people pay good money for good URLs). Really, if people became just a little more knowledgable or savvy, let’s say, they could find their sites* and could use different search engines to obviate the need to reign in the Goolag.
You know I don’t agree with a huge percentage of your opinions, Mr.Unz, but I do appreciate your being a stalwart in support of free speech and thought, which have been vanishing quickly.
* That is, unless the domain name registrars themselves start screwing with sites, such as (I believe) had been VDare’s problem.
The problem is you have to rely on MSM for the basic info on what’s happening. No alternative outlet has the resources to pay journalists to go out and gather news every day of the year. You need to know how to interpret MSM news and spot their deceptions and distortions.
I do remember quite clearly that Mr Unz stated that the aforementioned protocalls were fake, however that they were ‘based on a true story’ in that they are a valid manual in the same vein as The Art of War and The Prince, so you are either misinformed or a liar. Most likely the later. The exact words were “based on a true story” if I recall.
R. Unz says: “I’ve finally gotten around to reading the The Black Book of Communism, that authoritative 1997 account of the USSR and the numerous other regimes which adopted a similar ideology, and although I’m only half way through the 800 pages, the mass-executions and wholesale imprisonments that found throughout make for rather depressing material.”
So does that mean you’ll stop featuring the articles written by all of the worthless commie shills that regularly publish here, e.g. : Karlin, Rall, Hudson, Roberts, Striker etc. etc.? 🙂
[Please don’t, I need my regular commie shill entertainment! It’s like watching CNN!]
Regards, onebornfree
Powers that be will elect Trump for he will do their bidding as he has been doing but the main reason unz.com is on the shit list is that he is exposing the misdeeds of his coreligionists (for all we know Ron may be an atheist) and some of that stuff is pretty damning … the ADL hates him for not what he was born but for what he has become, an iconoclast, a thing that threatens Jewish stranglehold.
You DO understand that none of this is real, don’t you? I mean these are just anonymous comments on a screen created by electrons flashing across sensitized glass. They’re NOTHING. Like Rush Limbaugh leading the Boomer rebellion every day for three hours and changing everything as the facts develop. Reality is finding a woman, making a lot of babies with her as God intended and then working to support them until you’re old and tired and can give the finger to the whole lot of bullshit.
THIS is no more real than the latest turn of Donald Trump on the face mask revolution.
That’s not the only unfalsified hypothesis.
First, it assumes that most of your claims are probably correct, though it is expected that you would assume this, so I’ll move on.
Second, it takes for granted that the ADL is both an highly effective organisation and true to its mission.
Were it not highly effective, or were it false to its mission, it would follow the crowd into celebrity obsession and superficiality. Neither of which describe you.
It is my impression, from reading your work, that the only American organisations that you perceive as competent, and not only into celebrity, superficiality and propaganda, are those like the Israel Lobby and the ADL.
This leads to the anti-whateverite paradox, by denying the competency of everyone else, but the whateverites, the person who is anti, assigns agency only to those they define themselves as against.
It is therefore especially interesting that you rate your own competency extraordinarily highly, perhaps deservedly, and that you are Jewish.
My more straightforward supposition is that the ADL and the Israel Lobby are no more competent than most DC-based groups.
When their failings, from your perspective, fall in line with the standard failings of the age, it isn’t evidence of some nefarious plan because they are special. It is simply evidence that they are not special at all.
I imagine they feel smug if they read you. You flatter them so.
Not to worry. Isn’t Tor a project of the US Department of Defense?
This was compelling, Ron.
No, they should not. [But see p.s. edit below]
Television was an asymmetric communication channel. The barrier to entry of becoming a TV broadcaster is quite significant and requires substantial economic and political capital.
It is a much more trivial matter, Mr. Unz, to create a search engine for just news. It is also possible to insure that it is available 24/7 short of genuine legal action and not subject to whims of outsourced Total Information Awareness DoD fronts.
If you need help desiging it, let us know. (But you seem to know your way around tech.)
p.s.
What the information technology companies should be subjected to is exclusion from any governmental or infrastructural contracts. This respects their rights as private enterprises and our social concerns regarding who we permit to touch the societal wheels. And of course, you all could start deleting your GMAIL accounts and look elsewhere. A free society in action.
[Totally off-topic comments clutter up this thread unnecessarily and are unlikely to be published.]
Franny, is that you?
When the masks come off, what will we see?
LOL! Wrong! Can a Private company state: “No niggers, no Chinks, no Yids allowed”? Can a private company refuse to bake a cake for homos? Or refuse to serve drinks to trannies? Without government interfering and telling them they can’t do that? But suddenly these companies can ban someone because of their political views or because they simply disagree with their viewpoint. And yet the government doesn’t tell them they can’t do that.
I think it may have been Ron who pointed out that if broadcasters had achieved the same near 80 per cent market share that Google and Facebook have it wouldn’t have only been Teddy Roosevelt who would have gone after them and cut them down to size – literally broken them up – or regulated them. I am trying to spur some Australian politicians to take action despite the fact that I regard free private enterprise as the most reliable source of productive innovation and high living standards.
What can one do when reality is “pro-chink”? Ron Unz is stating the reality of the current global situation, from the huge success of China in so many areas, to the non-productive and parasitic nature of large portions of the American economy, specifically the healthcare and financial services industries. The fact that China is vastly more meritocratic than the US is clear to anyone who has taken a good look at these countries.
But I guess you’re one of those guys who says to the Chinese, “You’re not doing very well. If you would just adopt Western democracy and allow western financial institutions to take over your economy, you would be doing much better.”
Are you sure those ordinary regular people even know about unz.com or who Ron Unz is? But I suppose if you tell them where you spend your virtual time they can pull out their hand phone and check on google within seconds, for their smiling demeanour to change into a frown and to start giving you funny looks because wikipedia tells them that this is a site where evil Nazis, extremists, racists, supremacists, anti-semites, Holocaust deniers and conspiracy theorists congregate. Oh well you can tell them that wikipedia lies. Then they can check for themselves and find out that …. Oh ho ho … I guess you have to educate them that free speech means being exposed to views you may disagree with.
“Aforementioned protocols [six]”
What are you talking about? Your words seem unrelated to anything Ninyamin wrote.
Don’t worry, the Orange Retard has promised to increase his monitoring of the situation.
You are saying, clever one Obwandiyag, that if we know what is good for us we should just shut up. Stasis are also in files, you know.
The work of the US govt. is world domination. Trump, Congress, Democrats, Republicans are all theater, so who is real? ….. Ans: bankers.
I think this is an important point, and one of the weaknesses of the extreme demonization approach used against this webzine.
Given such an enormously harsh characterization, I suspect that almost anyone who actually looked at this website would be extremely surprised about just how bland and “conventional” the majority of the material was. Frankly, any mainstream liberal who visited e.g. Breitbart would see all the screeching headlines and shrieking attacks on Nancy Pelosi, the “Demon-Crats”, and the “ChiComs” but find almost nothing like that here.
So they’d start to get *very* suspicious about the hostile Wikipedia entry, and perhaps look at the website with more of an open mind.
One problem with accusing your opponent of all sorts of extreme things is it can destroy your credibility when they don’t seem borne out by the reality.
The lead article and many of the comments are ostensibly about censorship of the net, and yet the very basics of the phenomenon are completely ignored …… weird …..
I’d like to do a summary of the history of the ADL, ‘hate’, hate speech, hate crime, and censorship of the net, but …. I’m not up to it right now. I’ll just point out that the ADL has been working this issue tirelessly for decades … see https://web.archive.org/web/20040205191738/http://www.adl.org/99hatecrime/print.asp
and
https://web.archive.org/web/20040411215013/http://www.adl.org/internet/print.asp
and now they are the acknowledged masters of internet censorship, see
https://www.adl.org/news/press-releases/facebook-google-microsoft-twitter-and-adl-announce-lab-to-engineer-new
and
and everyone is OK with that. It would be unbelievable if it were not happening.
TO ALL VICTIMS
Tort of interference with business should be sued in class action manner under RICO statutes violation.
it’s okay. They’ll get their comeuppance. People are starting to search for this site directly, (no thanks to the easy to remember name and link, heh)
Yup. Yet Ron Unz is still touting his “former” CIA scribbler who has been almost entirely Radio Silent on the criminal conspiracy against Trump.
Ron would do well to consider, even at this late date, that Giraldi is signaling his worry that Shot Caller Brennan may well face exposure of his seditious malefactions and some kind of a reckoning.
I agree.
My comments were related to a point you make in this video and unrelated to your article. But I only hope it would make you check it, with chinese people, if, in the framework of your future « meritocracy » commentariat, you speak again about Chinese universities selection.
What do you expect Ron, when you publish articles (including your own) calling into question the 6 million holyhoax – along with failing to censor reader comments critical of the Ziostate?
He wrote:
“you think the Czarist forgery Protocols of the Elders of Zion is genuine.”
As I understand this isn’t Mr. Unz position at all. He did not state that it was genuine. I stated Mr. Unz position in my post.
As a general rule, any time you do a search on the internet, do a side by side of Google, Bing, and duckduckgo.
No matter what you search, the top google hits will be viciously prejudicial, politically slanted, and lacking in sourcing, let alone secondary sources.
I have started doing this for everyone at work and they are flabbergasted. Every single time you see somebody start to Google anything, set them down and do a side by side. One person shows another, who shows another, who shows another…….we can wean millions off Goggle if we try.
Yes, bankers are behind world domination.
As of this morning, any reference to unz.com is blocked on FB.
Son of a bitch! Those fuckers at yahoo really did take down the comments! In all seriousness, I can’t believe it. Those comments sections could be gems and were one of the few ways to actually refute the MSM/establishment/ DNC bullshit
Who’s Rob?
Good point! Happily for me, I have both and am a Zen adept to boot, so you can imagine how large a shit I give about others’ opinions. Yes, I take them into account because I am not omniscient, but emotionally I’m well enured to criticism.
Curiously, my interest in articles and comments is waning and even at an advanced age, I find myself becoming restless to act more and read less. What have I got to lose?
Hello Mr. Unz…
Not to burden you with even more needs, but… as you are simply one of the most competent humans alive today…
Have you ever thought of kicking off and leading an alternate Online Encyclopedia that would completely put Wikipedia (and Britannica and others) to shame?
The Jews have completely co-opted Wikipedia to slur, slander, defame, de-platform, and embarrass anyone that knows even the slightest truth about the Jews.
Time someone take them down by bettering them, with Truth.
How about … “TRUTH-pedia”.
Far more valuable than anything else… showing Wik-LIE-to-ya to be what it truly is… a Jew disinfo Op.
You, and all thinking people don’t have to accept anybody’s viewpoint.
It is quite possible that the virus was accidentally released from a gain-of-function lab, like that at Wuhan. Gain of function labs are busy making franken-viruses, like combining Coronavirus with snippets of HIV viruses. The technology to mix and match is only getting better.
After that, Chinese “loss of face” allowed virus to spread. Combine “loss of face” with bureaucratic inertia, and you have no malign intent by the Chinese. Other’s with malign intent then “piled on.”
Ron’s speculation is based on timing. The same thing can happen when you take your car to the mechanic, and a few days later something unrelated breaks.
My brakes stopped working even though you worked on the headlights.
Causation is not causality. There is no way to understand exactly the line of events which causes our current reality.
Piling on is bad actors using the virus to their ends. Also, it may occur to the bad actors that release of new future viruses benefits themselves. So, going forward, we may actually have continual releases of new virus to keep the public afraid and locked down.
Trump has surrounded himself with idiots, who do not understand counter-intelligence. He has no truth channel, so the owned media can then set false narratives. He has NO visible internal counter intelligence apparatus, so the information he gets from the “five eyes” are able to baffle him with BS. He doesn’t have a team that can do long range planning nor do they have a coherent vision to overcome finance (((globalists))).
The virus scenario can be both malign intent and accident… a combination of events that unfolds in time.
Stick with the basics. Quality of material, transparency, and objectivity. UNZ needs no google or facebook help. Words get around. Howard Zinn’s book was not in NYT book review section as a punishment. Guess what? The book became NYT best seller (People history of the United States). Quality will speak out.
Build the field, they will come and play (I forgot if it he will come or they will come).
PK scenario is similar. PK = Preacher’s Kid.
A PK is trained by his parents in narrow biblical narrative. But, when PK goes outside into the “world” he/she finds things are totally different.
This difference then sets up cognitive dissonance in the mind of PK.
PK has to reject ideology, or come to some new understanding in order to maintain sanity.
For people to remain sane, what they think they know (narrative) has to correlate with visible reality.
I knew Google was manipulating their search results ever since doing a search on “American Inventor” years ago, which gave me pages of results of “Wakandans”, which is not historically accurate, unless I was looking for African inventors.
I did the same search on Bing (Bill Gates Microsofts search engine), DuckDuckGo (owned by another jewish guy) and the results were all very similar — mostly all Wakandans.
I then tried Yandex, a Russian search engine, and it was the only one that gave me historically accurate non-woke, non-manipulated results.
I do not know why is Ron UNZ surprised.
US with Golden head and clay legs is moving with giant steps toward Fascism.
It is so obvious that only ruling elite approved opinions will be permitted.
………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Google search does not worth a shit.
Some god short to the point articles linked to UNZ appearing on Rense or Whatdoesitmean would increase the readership if its needed.
I recall Ron stating in the past that he thinks a shift of the American political establishment to white nationalism would be a disaster, which is a proposition almost any very wealthy American “elite” currently agrees with. But by allowing white advocates to write for and post on this site, it’s clear he disagrees with the accepted establishment strategy on how to best attenuate that rise.
Within the bounds of that proposition, Unz’s strategy is probably the more rational choice: backing 230 odd white Americans against the wall with constant censorship, double standards, and public humiliation is not wise, and will probably not sufficiently suppress growing white in-group preference to pre-2000’s levels. But, it is being tried, and is the dominant strategy employed by the invisible eye of the American press, government, and academia. Better to let whites ventilate their energy, and to listen to and incorporate their more rational points, or so think free-speech advocates like Ron.
So while Unz.com occasionally features writers like J. Derbyshire and J. Taylor, these writers are not really white nationalists, rather they are defenders of contemporary whites. As far as I know Ron gives little to no oxygen to: white nationalists, white separatists, white supremacists, neo-reactionaries, so called third positionists, monarchists, anarcho-primitivists, crypto-anarchists, pagan revivalists, etc. , which are all as much a part of the white identitarian right, the “alt”-right, as Derbyshire and Taylor, and just as “excluded from mainstream media”. I think it’s telling that Richard Spencer, and no one in his circle, has ever published at Unz (although I’m personally grateful because I feel he’s a buffoon). Neither has Greg Johnson, a very prominent and influential white nationalist who runs the website and publishing company CounterCurrents.
I think your analysis is basically correct; white identitarians and white nationalists should not, and probably don’t, suffer from any delusions about how far Unz can be used. They’re here for the reasons you mentioned, and for the impeccable archive of banned literature.
Word on these forums is that DuckDuckGo is run out of Tel Aviv. I’ve had some luck with Yandex, Metacrawler, and Gibiru. I’ve also been using Brave browser, but have recently found-out that they’re supporting Leftest causes through their token system. Fact of the matter is that all browsers and search engines are likely controlled.
If you go to DuckDuckGo and put in ‘Hispanic Crime’, Ron Unz’s article is the first thing you see. Ditto for Yandex. Similar results for other topics, e.g. ‘Coronavirus’, on both.
(One of my tests of a search engine is to use a totally obscure topic such as ‘Panzerzug’ or ‘Kreigslok’ to see what turns up.)
If I’m doing a “serious” search, increasingly both are my engines of preference. Google is the search engine equivalent of MSM, long on emotion and the approved narrative, short on facts.
Hope this helps.
Just a thought.
VicB3
The older I get, the more I realize how futile individual actions are.
If you want impact, you need to organize and gain a huge following. Big enough to matter.
It is impossibly hard without microphones in the msm.
Go to Google and do a search of ‘Famous Americans’ in both English *and* Spanish – ‘NorteAmericanos Famosos’ – you’ll get two entirely different results. The former produces a sea of Black faces, whilst the latter produces a far more balanced (and truthful) range of ethnicities.
Increasingly, Google is Politically Correct crap (and spyware) central, and not to be trusted.
Just a thought.
VicB3
Hey, I certainly second on this suggestion.
Whoops! Greg Johnson has been published here, and has a recent piece!
https://www.unz.com/article/its-okay-to-be-white/
Apologies for not doing my due diligence; he didn’t come up in the authors tab…I even read his excellent take-down of Yoram Harzony’s book, without realizing it was Greg writing it.
https://www.unz.com/article/yoram-hazonys-the-virtue-of-nationalism/
This forces me to re-evaluate my above stated views somewhat.
‘Providing an outlet for the lowest common denominator in our society, how dumb is that?’
That’s hardly an accurate characterization of Ron’s site.
The contributors run the gamut from the ordinary mediocrities that populate our media to some that are well above average. There are also a few people I would classify as loons — but it can’t all be to my taste.
Ron’s site is — to put it mildly — a net plus. I wouldn’t want to see it ‘improved.’ Indeed, I’m fairly sure that any attempt to do so would ultimately make it worse, not better.
If you want a tidy, well-policed garden of orthodoxy, stick to the New York Times. Here there be tygers.
@Ron Unz
Congratulations Mr. Unz !
The significance of the Press Conference with former NSA Senior Technical Analyst William Binney yesterday July 23 is vital as regards flanking the ‘Deep State’ at its core, to which the censorship of Binney is reflected in the censorship of Wikileaks and more importantly the censorship of the imperative that a Summit between Putin, Xi, Modi and Trump convene ASAP….which preventing in particular a Trump-Putin Summit has been the concerted aim of the Deep State, who of course thrive on world fragmentation, perpetual war and the censorship of dialogue to which your exemplary efforts in providing a free speech forum are to be commended.
The person introducing the broadcast, Dennis Speed, a black American, has worked with Lyndon LaRouche for many decades and would be person to reach out to, especially as the LaRouche organization’s own biography, prior to the internet was public enemy #1 by what is now termed the ‘Deep State’. Yes they did come after LaRouche first, deploying Mueller and the gang!
Relative to subjects discussed here and I posit going beyond the methods employed by the majority of those approaching the subject, I think it apropos to link to an article by Mr. Speed published in Fidelio magazine back in 1993 entitled: The Classical War Against Multiculturalism: Brahms Compositional Method Here is the opening paragraph-
This precisely summarizes the situation humanity face today, control by the park rangers running the various cages of the human zoo. So what is the description on the cage of the Unz review, other than….near extinct, which is the issue of censorship and why the Press Conference with Binney, refuting the Russia hacked the DNC narrative is so important to outflanking the Deep State’s Coup and perpetual world war.
https://archive.schillerinstitute.com/fid_91-96/934_multiculturalism.html
AaH
‘That’s not a reasonable request. People who object to freedom of speech think that there are good reasons to conceal facts and events from the general public. That may include one’s motivations and inner thoughts, including one’s stance on free speech.’
That is one of the ironies of our era.
Supposedly, we have freedom of thought, and of speech — or at least, supposedly we did.
However, anyone who is authentically radical — who say, questions the value of free speech, or of democracy, or the equality of races, or whatever other of our myriad shibboleths you care to name — is essentially smothered in the cradle. He usually can’t even think clearly, but feels compelled to insist ‘I’m not a racist, but…’ or ‘I’m for free speech, but…’ or ‘I’m not sexist, but…’ or whatever.
Figure out clearly and frankly exactly what you believe, then advocate it. Start with ‘I am sexist, and…’ You’ll probably get muzzled, so there won’t be freedom of speech — but at least there’ll be freedom of thought.
The voices of the New Black Media have learnt to live with the virtual ban on their content. You should too.
Greg Johnson is also the Trevor Lynch who publishes regularly the movie reviews here.
You think 90% constitutes a monopoly? How about ~97% in 2013:
https://twitter.com/AmphibianMemory/status/1083379014335717376/photo/1
Yahoo comments section was the only thing worth reading. And it was overwhelmingly common sense (if you wish, “conservative”).
Perhaps the Fall of America & the entire affluent liberal Western civilization is inevitable. Nothing can be done about it.
‘… Within the bounds of that proposition, Unz’s strategy is probably the more rational choice: backing 230 odd white Americans against the wall with constant censorship, double standards, and public humiliation is not wise, and will probably not sufficiently suppress growing white in-group preference to pre-2000’s levels…’
What starts happening, and what I’ve seen — a lot in the past month or two — is that we start talking directly to each other.
I’m almost getting tired of these conversations about the Coronavirus, and Black Lives matter, and ‘Antifa,’ and the mainstream media. The subtext is always ‘am I crazy, or does everyone else see what I see.’ I have these conversations with the guy in the next row when I go blueberry picking. I have them with my barber. I have them with my next-door neighbor.
And we discover that everyone else feels more or less the same way — close enough, anyway.
The massive suppression we’re experiencing is simply leading all of us to realize we’re united.
Thank you. We’ll know we’ve got the power when the time comes.
There is a crucial difference between the case of an able individual flourishing within a system and an able country within the world, for an able person meritoriously winning preferment is dependent on a system that imposes a certain set of rules on everyone, whether they like it or not.
But no higher authority over states for rewarding them by just deserts exists. In the competition between states, if China is declared winner that only demonstrates that whoever made the pronouncement favours a certain set of rules, which are good only as long as everyone agrees to abide by them.
No one willingly keeps playing by a set of rules unless they think they might be able to win by them. And as already mentioned, the rules are by mutual agreement. Success for China will simply mean the end of an agreement to play by the rules China is currently set up to win by.
‘During the Golden Age of television, if one network had controlled 90% of the American audience, it surely would have been treated as a regulated monopoly, and required to behave in an even-handed and fair manner…’
…but if there were perceptible ideological differences between ABC, NBC, and CBS, they escaped me at the time.
So is it really of ideological consequence if the market was split up between three like-minded entities?
I don’t recall, say, George Wallace getting a fair shake when he ran for President in 1968. Didn’t all three networks treat him about the same?
There was an ideological consensus. What does it matter if it was enforced by three like-minded parties rather than one?
Although I only reached comment 18, I could not wait to switch my default browser away from Google. Now if there was a small box on the unz.com homepage indicating Google’s censorship we might impose a cost on them.
Actually, until the “adpocalypse” began serious internet censorship back in 2017, when youtube started demonetizing certain video channels and withholding ad money from providers, there was enough income available at alternative-news traffic levels to do exactly this:
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/06/what-is-hate-speech-on-youtube-video-site-offers-clarity/?comments=1
Before then, youtube provided enough money to support alternative journalists’ livelihoods and operations, perhaps not at the extravagant style of a pewdiepie, but certainly well-enough to function.
Tim Pool’s fate is one example of many. He had done unusual on-the-ground reporting, like flying to Sweden and visiting no-go zones to see how dangerous they actually were, or talking with Greek skateboarders in Athens about the uxi vote. He was making at least enough income to supply himself with air tickets and video electronics. But he made the politically incorrect mistake of attempting to interview both sides of political rallies, which in Antifa’s (and evidently youtube’s) mind branded him as a member of the “alt-right”, and that, along with his increasingly politically-incorrect reporting, brought him to the attention of the adpocalypse censors.
The point is, even in pre-COVID but post-adpocalypse times, Tim had to decrease his travelling, and funding requests became more insisitent, and he was then unable to do the on-site reporting of the sort you mention.
Pool’s case was typical: many other providers who needed no advertising pre-2017 were now suddenly sporting ads for website software or gold investment, and/or requesting donations. And he wasn’t the only one who was doing on-the-ground, if not daily, reporting,
So alternative journalists did have the resources to do something along the lines of what you say. But IMHO, it was becoming so viable and unacceptably influential, especially during the Trump election, that it had to be stopped.
Duckduckgo still finds you. latino+crime listed your article as number two with
“Latino Crime in the US: Rates, Trends, and Misconceptions
[Search domain nyccriminallawyer.com/latino-crime/] https://nyccriminallawyer.com/latino-crime/” in first place.
rockauto.comis a good place for parts but don’t try to get them to honor a warranty. (Or try, maybe you’ll have better luck than I did.) Sometimes I go to their site just to look up alternative part numbers and then I go find the parts elsewhere.
When I put a p in my address bar my browser autocompletes peakstupidity.com for me as it does for unz.com when I type the letter u.
☮
As if the US and England and France and Germany haven’t committed mass executions and imprisonments by the shitload. Cognitive dissonance ‘r’ you.
Do we care? Google is becoming more irrelevant by the minute, who uses them as a search engine anyway?! I can’t remember the last time I ‘googled’ anything; today I ‘Brave browser’ or ‘ duck duck go ‘ things so just as with social media apps, google is shedding users.
Mr Unz, you are a very good and brave man. Could you please run for president !!!!!!!!!!! I will vote for you.
yeah “freedom of thought” is just garbage… especially when their is so much fake news. I notice that is what they censor. they don’t censor slander and insults. they censor correction of fake news and lies
‘Do we care? Google is becoming more irrelevant by the minute, who uses them as a search engine anyway?’
Apparently, 94% of all people conducting searches use them.
‘… Mr Unz, you are a very good and brave man. Could you please run for president !!!!!!!!!!! ‘
It’s getting to the point where he very well might run for president.
We wouldn’t hear about it. Do you know just how many anti-Antifa demonstrations there have been?
Try Swisscows. That’s the one I use.
Normies still use it.
“Google it” is still a common phrase, it’s like back in the day when someone would say “Xerox It”
I think some people aren’t aware that other search engines even exist.
Act locally, think globally, so to speak. You’re right of course, but I’m not the guy to do much beyond the borders of my little village (I live outside the USA) and hope at least to inspire some of the younger folk to begin to organize groups that can expand our reach. Uphill struggle to be sure, but the game’s worth the candle, so I believe I must simply give it a shot, as I hope others everywhere will believe as well. I’m 74, so I fully understand your frustrations, but dammit, I’ve got my three grandchildren living sixty yards away, so…
Down with the central banks and the commie dupes!
I no longer use Google as a search engine. I began using engines such as Qwant and Bing after hearing too many reports about Google’s censorship.
However, I recently discovered that Bing is censoring at least one site I visit, 4chan. When I search for “4chan,” I get sites about 4chan, but not 4chan itself. The topmost search result in Bing is an article from the egregiously biased pseudo-encyclopedia, Wikipedia. Also near the top of the search results are pages with titles such as “Top 10 Worst Things about 4chan.” Bing also returns a CNN video entitled “How 4chan and 8chan became homes for racism and hate” and a piece by MSNBC that is introduced as follows:
I did a search for “Google,” one of Bing’s competitors, and I see much more positive results. Google itself is at the top, and a bit further down, links to Google Docs, Google Groups, and Google Scholar appear. This, despite the fact that Google is notorious for privacy violations.
I also searched for “4chan” in Qwant. The results are very similar: a Wikipedia article at the top, and pages such as “Most Dangerous and Inappropriate Websites.” Alas, it’s very similar with Yippy.
I suspect that 4chan is just the tip of the iceberg — either that, or it will be.
“Shouldn’t Google and Facebook be held to the same standard?”
The obvious answer is yes.
It really is time to nationalize both google and Facebook. Or break them apart.
If Ma Bell had to be shattered, so do these fellows
This is not a partisan issue.
Many have noted that supposedly left- and right-wing positions are either switchingn or melding or meshing into each other. (Matt Taibbi just had a great piece on how the left and right have basically traded places).
Tucker Carlson is a good example of how this is playing out. Half of what he says is suddenly making a lot of sense to those who call themselves left-wing. The other half of what he says seems to come from the other side of the moon. Anyone watching his show will be whiplashed by these currents and will at least be challenged to come up with new “lowest common denominators” that underlie traditionally opposed world-views.
And that is why this site would be a great rallying platform to get this ball rolling. Because it also presents issues outside of the left/right paradigm but just as the writers see things.
Google and Facebook have long since been sites of orthodoxy, and this is just going to get worse.
We the people need a guarantee of heterodoxy in our online communications. The best person to raise this banner is one who personifies heterodox, outside-the-box (hey, that rhymes) thinking.
So, please, Ron, start the campaign here to nationalize and/ or break up the Google and FB monopolies. Both of these entities are ANTI-AMERICAN. They have their cyber-jackboots on our necks. We cannot breathe.
The problem with the Chinese model for America, and the reason why there is so much antagonism on the part of the Mainstream Media and their tools, is that in China, every single American politician would be executed for corruption.
Ping doesn’t tell me much, but traceroute from the U.S. brings me to Microsoft, which is just as disconcerting:
Running traceroute on bing.com ends up in the same network range (104.40.0.0 – 104.47.255.255):
Maybe someone can shed light on this; I’m not aware of any official connection between Microsoft and DuckDuckGo.
Ron,
Given these riots, and general issues that the United States is facing, do you think that the US is in a demographic decline, in that in percentage terms, the quality of Americans today is inferior than the quality of Americans in the 1950s? Many changes have occurred, including racial changes in composition of America.
Or are our current problems just stupid elites having found their way into the systems? You tend to say the latter, but I have the feeling you somewhat agree with Steve’s view, at least with respect to Blacks.
Before I saw your name on here, Adam, but had read your last sentence, I was pretty excited. That autocomplete is on your browser’s end. Of course, you know that, with 100 x the software knowledge that I have. I experiment a lot with this, on different computers/browsers.
About rockauto, my mechanic friend knows the ropes. He’s done $4,000 work on cars for which the owners couldn’t pay and left them multiple times, he does mechanic’s liens, bills for storage when he has to to get the customer to make a decision (he’s got to keep the cars from rotting too, so it’s fair enough), and all that stuff. This guy will contest any screw job by any vendor with his credit card. He truly knows the ropes, after being a nice guy too many times. So, I guess he has a handle on it all and still buys lots of parts from there. I haven’t had any problem with the few dozen parts I’ve gotten myself (but I get advice from the mechanic on which choices to pick).
You shouldn’t even have to type “p”, Mr. Smith. It ought to know you want to read there first! ;-}
She’s assigned only to articles by Gilad Atzmon.
According to the Weston A. Price foundation sunflower seed oil is OK if cold-pressed (not hot-pressed, not refined). Not recommended for cooking. Just salads, etc.
And rightfully so! Our predicament continues to be how WE can bring about the legal execution of every single corrupt politician. It’s a weighty system that opposes us.
Nah, everything is futile without microphone control in the msm.
I won’t say you’re wrong, but I certainly hope you are! Keep the faith, bro’, and add your grain of sand, ’cause it ain’t over yet!
‘… Yesterday I had the pleasure of watching Black Klansman, Spike Lee’s masterpiece satire on Trump’s America. You know what? Some of the film’s white characters reminded me of your average Unz contributer. If your average contributer came anywhere near a typical, decent American, the later would do an Usain Bolt…’
This suggests that your notion of ‘a typical, decent American’ represents a placid milch cow that aside from letting you milk her regularly, doesn’t mind too much when you slaughter her calves for veal.
You should give credit to Ron Unz for at least standing against this kind of madness:
https://www.jta.org/quick-reads/british-lecturer-fired-for-racist-claims-including-that-jews-are-the-cleverest-in-the-world
Mind you I wish Ron would add to his credibility not only by describing some of what his contributors wrote in very unfavourable terms but also by admitting his own errors or at least noting corrections he is willing to acknowledgeh to previously expressed opinions or assertions.
Great news with Google sensibly deciding to deindex Unz.com – aside from all the fake news and misinformation this website posts, you allow Anatoly Karlin and Lance Welton to character assassinate and libel individuals to abuse Google searches. I’ll no longer need to file a legal complaint to Google to block problematic content for defamation.
But muh fReE mArKeT! Come on Unz! You seriously going to blame your banishment by Google/FB on communism? That is what you seem to imply with every article you write, somehow connecting what is going on in USA with some commie conspiracy. McCarthy’s soul trapped in your body? Roy Cohn? Harvard teach you this? The CIA got you locked in a basement somewhere. poking you with a stick, forcing you to add this red baiting stuff to every article?
Haha. Jeez Louise, get real my man! If anything this is the fascism that you all seem to be begging for. Government + corporations merged, but no longer any recognizable government, just puppets of the corporations, so neo-fascism i reckon. This is what you all wanted right?
Thats at least half the problem with America. Always conveniently blaming some foreign, usually imaginary boogeyman for all your problems. This is 100% American brother, American as Hulk Hogan brother, nothing USSRish or North Koreanish about it. You, the CIA, and your capitalist overlords created this goddamn mess! Deal with it! Hahahahaha, you crazy mfers crack me up sometimes. I really doubt you’re serious sometimes, I think to myself, no way someone so gullible could have made it through Harvard, but maybe thats the only ones who make it through….Hahahaha
Hahaha!!! Really? That lame piece of propaganda has been debunked even by its own writers. Good grief man. Why is it that all right wingers refuse to admit that maybe just maybe a lot of lies have been told about communism? Same way most lefties refuse to admit that a lot of lies were told about the Nazis. That has always weirded me out. No one seems to want to admit that maybe the truth is somewhere in the middle. That everyone lies to make their side the “good” guy. Anyhoo, I think it shows a real BIAS on your part to do that.
Having said that, I think its lame to ban/censor people. Thats what fascists do! Haha. I for one, like knowing what all these whacked in the head mfers are thinking. Including you, Randy. Most of the stuff you post here seems to be run of the mill race hustling/identity politics that I sometimes can’t tell if its satire or not. Totally unserious junk to be honest. Nothing that would be a threat to the ruling class. I reckon you stuck a gawddamn nerve with that corona-bioweapon stuff huh? Haha. They don’t like folks giving China a fair shake I’ve noticed. This should tell all the Jew-baiters who is actually running things, but it won’t…
You see this ? You going to give her a call Mr. Unz? Could be an interesting conversation. Let us know!
That’s why libertarian conservatives are the most dangerous enemies our civilisation faces.
It’s actually one of the very few things for which I admire the alt-right.
You think Anatoly Karlin is a commie?
The Alien & Sedition Act was foisted on John Adams by his Dick Cheney, Alexander Hamilton. If you sufficiently inform yourself about Adams it will change your thinking. See Page Smith’s biography for a good start.
Viruses/”germs”/bacteria – that whole ball of wax of “enemies” – don’t cause anything in any meaningful sense. They don’t attack you. They are there along with your cluster of symptoms, yes, but that’s it.
The preoccupation with preventing infections is a sign of paranoia in the population. Take care of your overall health (decent diet, lots of sunshine, Vitamin D pills during the winter) and you don’t have any reason to panic. And if you do get the flu, or some other infection – so what. Is it a g.d. crime to get sick now? Don’t touch anyone! Sanitize endlessly! Six feet apart! Cover your face with a mask so no one even knows who you are! Pray, pray, pray for a Magic Vaccine!
If a million people die of Corona virus, that is because a million people were decrepit and ready to go, not because someone sneezed in their general direction.
Another aspect of this problem is quisling librarians. I just searched two major university research libraries, a county library and a moderate-large city library — none of which hold Schotz’s book. An interlibrary loan search does turn up one copy — at a Catholic university, a result which does not surprise me: this is by no means the first case where I have found “forbidden” books in Catholic college libraries — not only in the case of their own (JFK e.g.) but in the case of other realms of repressed discussion, some Catholics don’t bow down before Mammon and his thugs.
Virtually the entire population.
More right-wing wishful thinking.
If you’re unpersoned by google then the overwhelming majority of the population is never even going to be aware of your existence, much less hear your opinions. Effectively, you really do no longer exist. Effectively, your freedom of speech is gone.
You can thank libertarian conservatives for this, with their mindless devotion to the idea that private corporations should be permitted to act as Thought Police, because private corporations are sacred.
That’s actually quite true. There are too many pathetic ageing dinosaur Cold Warriors around these parts who haven’t figured out that what we’re facing now has nothing to do with communism/Marxism/Bolshevism – we’re dealing with a new variant of fascism. A new and extremely virulent strain of fascism.
But people around these parts are still looking for commies under the bed.
It is amusing that alt-righters will with one breath assure us that everything the mainstream media/the government/academia tells us about every single subject is a tissue of lies. And then with the next breath they will assure us that everything we have been told about communism is absolutely true because the government and the media would never ever lie to us about something like that.
I’m with you, man. And your soundtrack.
Radio interview w/Unz and Bravo was quite disappointing, especially the first half. Picks up a bit with the Myth of Meritocracy in elite schools (i.e. the “favoritism” = nepotism, and why Brother Nathaniel calls Harvard a yeshiva). That was about the peak, but it was Unz wearing gloves, as if singing a lullaby to a child.
Elsewhere there were many disconnections. For example:
1. Railing on USA ‘mismanagement” of CV19 as if the national house arrest has not been severe enough, while later admitting this has derailed the economy and meanwhile no mention of Unz’s own thesis this may have been blowback of a bioweapon. Odd.
Note: Per Worldometer, CV19 deaths in California to date are app. 8000. Divided into a state pop. of 40 million = 0.02%, or 1:5000. One in five thousand. Average age 80? Is that the way the world really works? Slam the brakes and skid to halt for one in five thousand? Ha. = Something else is certainly going on, not least of which is the Banks and Wall Street excuse to let air out of the bubble economy while the Fed captures the Treasury? (Unz should have put this kid and his audience on notice.)
2. Maybe “American” mass media is not so American. Mmm? It is not run by the government. And the corporations that own and run MSM seem not to care much for the American people and treat elections like a cash cow circus. As such, it is rather a misnomer to call it American let alone an element of a functioning democracy. It is also a bit unfair to blame this mess on the American people when they have been so misled and manipulated by this fourth estate. All this as a preamble.
The real point is that while I was pleased Unz mentioned the mass media as a dominant force in our lives, and clearly a keystone element in the vast corruption, when asked what to do about America’s current free fall, all he could say is “How to solve it I do not really know.” That is a complete disconnect.
I expect more from my heroes. Perhaps Nader can glean more candor? Please somebody. Time is of the essence.
Where would we be without Stalinist Show Trials.
As I remember, the US media used to talk about China banning Internet Sites. As someone said, the Soviet Union did not have to block information from the outside world until the Soviet Union had been totally discredited. Then any bit of information from the outside world was dangerous.
What is amusing is your ‘forgeting’ MILLIONS of East Europeans and Russians who all collectively said Thank God USSR is dead!
What is amusing is your ‘forgeting’ heaps of skulls of Khmer Rouge. (They were certainly Communists.)
What is even more amusing is your playing the ‘World According to Binary Dialectics’.
I finally switched to brave browser and duckduckgo because I like to use a browser and search engine that doesn’t treat me like a child. When an index start leaving out things for whatever reason it it time it goes the way of altavista, if you know what that is.
True that Andrew Anglin was early out front ahead denouncing the shutdown hoax as was David Duke.
Please expound with specific examples from this site on your words “…while Unz cracked down on us skeptics.”
Ron Unz, Mr. Milquetoast.
https://dailystormer.su/o-coronavirus-a-pathological-society-twirling-toward-communist-hell/
Anglin in this recent masterpiece of basic persuasion listing line after line of self-evident simple truths with these two sentences of conclusion:
Those two sentences are consistent with the official published statement of “Anti-Termite” which first appeared here at UR in this responsive comment by Mefobills who has responded to your instant comment above:
https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-secrets-of-military-intelligence/#comment-3264165:
wiki: Internet censorship in China – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_censorship_in_China#:~:text=According%20to%20CNN%2C%20China’s%20Internet,and%20monitors%20individuals’%20Internet%20access.
wiki: Internet censorship in the US –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_censorship_in_the_United_States#:~:text=Internet%20censorship%20in%20the%20United%20States%20is%20the%20suppression%20of,state%2C%20and%20local%20government%20censorship.
and, no mention of the ADL.
I’m pointing my browser to duckduckgo. If I’m not mistaken, it returns a blend of bing and yandex results.
You’re missing the point. Whether communism was on balance good or bad is irrelevant. If alt-righters think the government and media always lies then why do they assume that on this one subject every word the government and media says must be absolutely true?
Maybe what the government and media have told us about communism is mostly true, or partially true, or mostly false. The point is that if you accept the alt-right argument that the government and the media always lies then how can alt-righters be sure the government and the media haven’t lied about communism as well?
I’m not saying I necessarily entirely accept the alt-right argument about the government and the media always lying. I was merely pointing out the amusing cognitive dissonance involved on the part of the alt-right.
Exterminating white people? Dear God there really are some loonies on the alt-right.
LaRouche has the same mental failure that E.Michael Jones exhibits. It is ok to admire these men for other aspects, and also note their failures.
They are unwilling to admit that there are racial differences. Race Realism is bolstered by science, so it takes some doing to ignore mounting evidence.
LaRouche is weak on enabling banking to have hypothecation power.
From your link:
Within a racial grouping, say European type Caucasoid, language would define “nations.” Nations have borders, language, culture, and are ethnic waves of kinship. Having close ethnic ties is a strength, as your neighbor is your extended kin, or DNA.
If we were playing a board game of civilization, I would pick a single ethnic nation every time, and I would have less internal friction, and need less of a police state than another nation with multicultural high internal friction.
It gets quite annoying when we hear multiculturalism is your strength” argument, when plenty of data is available to say… no it isn’t. It is a weakness.
The park rangers are finance capitalists who have insisted that their capital be above the polity. The same park rangers are happy to immigrate diversity to then create chaos, so they can buy up everything cheap and keep labor prices down.
A summit presupposes that the U.S. political class is actually in charge, when it isn’t. It is hidden string pullers who are in charge. Politicians are only mouthpieces and puppets.
The Hamiltonian first bank failed because Hamilton allowed private debts to be converted to bank stock, effectively turning ownership of the bank over to new stock owners. Many of the stock owners turned out to be Dutch Jews. The “debt” effectively became the capital of the first bank, and said “debt” was made to perform with taxes on liquor and tariffs.
This would have been ok if the sinking fund was used to convert the bank… but that didn’t happen.
The sinking fund that Hamilton used in the first bank was never used to pay off the debtors and convert the bank to a true state bank, where the stock was completely owned by Treasury.
Even glass steagall is too little too late, as it leaves hypothecation power in the hands of speculative banks.
The king issues his sovereign credit and is in debt to his population. The population then uses the King’s money, not private money issued by privateer banking corporations.
Globo homo uses privatized corporate (banking money) such as Federal Reserve Notes. Binney may be helpful to break down the deep state, but the central problem is privatized money power.
http://www.sovereignmoney.eu
You have to be loony yourself to ignore mounting data. Why is it that only white countries are forced to admit migrants from the global south?
The migration is from the global south to the global north. There are non-white countries in the global north, are there not?
I guess this recent article on UNZ never impacted the brain cells in your noggin?
https://www.unz.com/article/its-okay-to-be-white/
Here is the UN convention on what constitutes genocide:
https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.1_Convention%20on%20the%20Prevention%20and%20Punishment%20of%20the%20Crime%20of%20Genocide.pdf
Article 2 from the convention is apt:
(a) Killing members of the group;
(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its
physical destruction in whole or in part;
(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group
Surprise! The so “freedom loving” onebornfree decides some should not have the freedom to publish here.
OK, maybe not a surprise. If google has to do some evils in order not to do evils, and Obama has to start 4 wars after getting a Nobel “peace” prize, maybe it is just because anti-matter does exist.
Facebook won’t even let me use private messenger to send a friend a Unz or Lewrockwell link. They say it goes against their community standards. Well, the link is to one, private person, not any community. I have to spell out unz or Lewrockwell dot com
>”The second change and one that would be near impossible to fix would be to return power back to men when it comes to marriage and children.”
Nothing “nearly impossible” about it at all. It’s EZPZ: men need to get off their asses and ACT!
Martians don’t make anti-male laws. Active/organized women do…aided by passive/willfully-disunited men.
Period.
Men have had 50 years to unite and fight. They chose not to. And continue to choose not to. Ergo, THEY create misandry.
Men formed the NRA to protect gun rights.
Men formed unions to fight abusive companies.
Men do WHAT to fight feminism/Leftism? Why, they watch sports, drink beer, fap, and whine endlessly online about all the shite their cowardice spreads in reality. They SAY they have “values,” then do nothing to protect them when attacked.
QUICK: name 1 (ONE!) group that is effectively fighting for men’s rights today, 54 years after the anti-male National Organization for Women was founded!
Thought so.
Men in 2020: “We sure hope that Hitler feller will stop after reading our online comments.”
Thank you, sir! Yeah, the O’Jays had their moments and this one was one of the best. “Backstabbers” wasn’t bad either. And it doesn’t bother me at all that their skin is a different color from mine.
Afternoon Mr. Newman…
I’ve been buying parts from rockauto for years, and I’ll continue to do so. They have some great parts at really good prices. Sometimes I can get better prices elsewhere, but I’ll use their catalog to find part numbers. I just won’t rely on them to honor a warranty.
About a year ago I had to replace the front struts on my car. I originally purchased some lifetime warranty KYB struts, probably about 8 years ago from rockauto, and they still had record of my purchase and warranty. So, I bought another pair, and planned to return the old ones for a refund as per their instructions. I had them all boxed up to put in the mail. Everything went as planned until rockauto told me to ship them back to “Warehouse 1”. That was it. No Address. Just “Warehouse 1”. So I called them on the phone. The girl was nice, but completely useless. She was of no help getting my return handled. She had never heard of “Warehouse 1”, had no clue where I should send my package and said there was no one else I could talk to about it. I tried a few more times to no avail. I eventually took the struts to the dump and forgot about my warranty. While I have plenty of patience for many things, I’m not any good at dealing with bullshit or bureaucracy. It’s usually not worth my time to do so. So I just don’t.
I usually do read there first. I really don’t mind typing “p”.
Years ago my wife asked me to make her computer “read her mind”. After a little tinkering and a few computer lessons we’re pretty close (she’s a debian fan too), but we’re old school, so you still have to work the keyboard and the mouse. As interesting as neuralink sounds, I’m just not into having an implantable brain-machine interface at this time. I know it’s all
ball bearings and barcodesimplantable brainchips nowadays, but I’m not yet ready to join the singularity.
☮
I think there is some more depth to this. Google was maybe rolling out a beta tier of their new ‘conservative’ deranker and it just bugged out and produced a result we could all see. If this true, this issue will comeback, it just will be harder to notice this time.
‘It is amusing that alt-righters will with one breath assure us that everything the mainstream media/the government/academia tells us about every single subject is a tissue of lies. And then with the next breath they will assure us that everything we have been told about communism is absolutely true because the government and the media would never ever lie to us about something like that.’
Now I’m trying to recall when I advanced such an argument — drawing a complete blank.
It is hard for some people to wrap their heads around white genocide because it is being played out currently as a long game. It’s similar to how small amounts of interest compound to strip a society of its wealth to the money changers. It’s not readily apparent that 5% interest will compound to awesome amounts over time. Yet it does. In the same vein, being outbirthed by minorities, even by a little, will lead to dispossession. Government paper decree should not grant citizenship to the nation. Couple that with mass immigration and the writing is on the wall. Wake up and read it people.
Interestingly, the majority of voters have consistently rejected mass immigration yet their will is ignored. This is an orchestrated, top-down program of white genocide brought about by a foreign elite and a corrupt homegrown oligarchy. Traitors all.
Why is this happening? Because of blood libel by the most racist bigots the world has ever known.
‘…In line with genuine Conservatives, I was outraged by the manner in which New York Times treated the journalist Bari Weiss…’
Were you outraged by Weiss’ own efforts to suppress freedom of speech earlier in her career, or did you in fact applaud them?
#Jew$4whiteGENOCIDE say:
“Wear your #GoyGag in public and at home, dumb goy,
1) as a symbol of your fear to speak truth to #JewPOWER;
and
2) to start the asphyxiation process that is your own personal suicide just as we long ago got you dumb goyim as a group to commit cultural suicide.”
Whew! Time to do laundry?
Individuals pay phone companies. Does ‘Unz Review’ pay Google and Facebook for search placement? If so, how much?
Is there a ‘controversy quotient’ (number of website views, akin to P. T. Barnum freak-show attendance) that merits mention? An algorithm exploiting fact-free controversy for daily dominance (and revenue)? Be candid.
Great question! Doubtless Howard Roark would recommend dynamite.
Does Unz Review “disappear” responses without notice or explanation? Principal quotes (sourced) that contradict posted ‘history’? Civil replies to published inflammatory ad hominem and slurs, especially from UR ‘stars’ and pet authors?
You bet!
Howard Roark so easily morphs into (poor-me) Ellsworth Toohey. Just like Google and Facebook. Go figure!
Consider creating an adjunct website – ‘UDB’ (‘Unz Drive-by’, daily Auto Accidents and Fatalities around the globe). Real click-bait money-maker. ‘Interesting, Important, and Controversial” motor-vehicle-related snuff/cripple/injury videos. Bonuses for hit-and-runs. Theme song ala ‘Bad Boys’ on ‘Cops’. Like pop-corn, everybody will love it! An ‘educational’ (tax-exempt) ala 501c3.
Slow passing a highway crash with a good gander is one of life’s true pleasures. Just like reading Unz Review. Think about it.
No need to thank me.
Hey, Incy… long time no see. Hope your keeping well.
You had me worried there for a sec. 90% through your comment and no mention of 501c3… but you didn’t disappoint, lol
Ha ha I was hoping someone would point this out.
Especially from someone named ‘Binyamin’; are you kidding me?
‘Genuine’ conservatives…
With friends like him, who needs enemies?
I bet in his mind the only ‘genuine’ conservatives are Zionists, right?
‘Individuals pay phone companies. Does ‘Unz Review’ pay Google and Facebook for search placement? If so, how much?’
Bumph. Even back in laissez faire’s heyday, it proved necessary to regulate railroads.
They just had too much power. Farmers could only get goods to market via the nearest railroad, so…
Regulation.
Ditto for Google and Facebook. Facebook, at least, actually seems to be merely attempting to placate its various critics.
That’s not the problem. The problem is that they simply have too much power. This has to be addressed.
The only thing preventing white births is white people. We are freely choosing not to have kids.
Just as East Asians are freely choosing not to have kids. Just as blacks, Hispanics and Asians in the US are freely choosing not to have kids. Everyone in the First World is freely choosing not to have kids.
When you can point me to evidence of government agents kicking in people’s doors and telling them they’re not allowed to have children I”ll start taking you seriously.
Libertarians are like everyone else. They believe that everybody should be free to express any opinion, as long as it’s an opinion with which they agree.
Google: the world’s most popular “hide” engine.
Nobody is going to take you seriously if you cannot understand nuance.
A sophisticated construct does not need to use “kick the door in” force.
The sophistication extends to the owned media, the money system, and paid for narrative.
Again, the UNZ article: https://www.unz.com/article/its-okay-to-be-white/
The concept of “its not ok to be white” apparently has no impact on brain cells rattling around in your noggin.
The “kick in the door” will come later given current trajectory.
K selected people will not have children unless conditions are favorable.
BaseFuck wouldn’t let me post a link to the Mike Whitney article – the one about actual benefits to Swedes from their approach.
21.Ilya G Poimandres says:
“Duckduckgo currently pointing to an Israeli Tel-Aviv based IP, globally #BDS”
It is possible that there is yet something else happening here. We can accept that Google et al are commissioned by the Deep State to remove any threats to the official narrative on any subject, but let’s remember that they also want to track those propagating the threats to the official narrative.
If Google bans all inconvenient websites, the terrorists (by definition) looking for those websites will use another search engine to find them. Is it possible that Duckduckgo was set up as an alternate channel to assist in the tracking? If I were the Deep State, that is what I would do – make all the undesirable websites and people disappear from Google but set up an alternative search engine that provides apparently unlimited and uncensored results. That alternative search engine would then quickly attract all the information ‘terrorists’ and have them in one convenient place for monitoring and tracking. The uninformed majority remainder of the population would most likely accept what they were given and not go to other search engines.
My suspicions were considerably heightened when I read this post:
106.TKK says:
“If you use the search engine DUCK DUCK GO and type in “Unz”- The Unz Review is the first hit. And, your searches are not collected and kept for nefarious purposes. Make it your default search engine.
And how would Mr. TKK know that searches on Duckduckgo “are not collected and kept for nefarious purposes”? And why does he want us to make it our default search engine? This is precisely the post I would expect from a shill.
I would suggest that since corporations are a creation of the state, that they are NOT private businesses. They have only the rights, privileges, and duty the state grants or imposes upon them.They are not “born”, and so have no inalienable rights. They are sociopathic in their nature, and therefore should be under constant scrutiny, and regulated accordingly.
So how do you explain the plummeting fertility rates in East Asian countries? Or the plummeting fertility rates among all races in places like the US?
There must be some vast conspiracy to genocide the entire species!
Dr. Unz’s conjecture implies that people should use the duckduckgo hidden service if they use duckduckgo at all. That at least obscures your MAC id and location, though it wouldn’t protect against sophisticated content analysis. While metager.de, yandex, and searx instances are less flagrantly suspicious, duckduckgo is often still useful for comparison search results.
It’s one more reason that everybody commenting here better be using Tor Browser Bundle or a VPN. As a person exposing official criminality, this commenter has personally experienced repeated state attempts at intimidation. People need to be aware that your online protected political speech is hoovered up by all legal and illegal means. If you’re reading this you’re in MAIN CORE.
As this post-it note on Mark Potok’s* wall demonstrates, they are eager to reduce the percentage of whites in their respective homelands…
*Potok is with the SPLC.
Toxic pollution, synthetic hormones, electromagnetic pollution, &c. On the one hand, you say it’s the people choosing to have fewer children, then you say that “plummeting fertility rates” are happening among “all races in places” such as the US. An entire nation full of people choosing to have fewer children? Or do you mean an entire nation of people choosing to have the kinds of lifestyles that create (unwittingly?) the environmental conditions that prevent births?
Do we also notice the plummeting fertility rates among all species? How about insect pollinators? Amphibians? Fish? Do we say those population collapses are unrelated to what’s happening among humans or are we all, as a planet, undergoing a substantial reduction in all of our populations?
“That’s why libertarian conservatives are the most dangerous enemies our civilisation faces.” – Agree! Where did the libertarian ideology come from?
Ayn Rand (((Alisa Zinovyevna Rosenbaum)))
(((Murray Newton Rothbard)))
(((Ludwig Heinrich Edler von Mises)))
(((Llewellyn Harrison Rockwell Jr.)))
That’s interesting. I’d never heard that Lew Rockwell was Jewish, and his name certainly isn’t. Do you have a credible source somewhere?
As of today 7/26/20 if you search on Google and type in the words – the unz review website- the site will appear.
‘… Do we say those population collapses are unrelated to what’s happening among humans or are we all, as a planet, undergoing a substantial reduction in all of our populations?’
Not our Black African population! That’s booming!
Jellyfish too, I believe.
Here’s some background on this Oliver D. Smith character for the delectation of readers:
* https://emilkirkegaard.dk/en/?page_id=7034
* https://akarlin.com/ratwiki/
* https://www.unz.com/article/lunatics-taking-over-the-asylum/
***
As the creator of a large percentage of the RationalWiki hit pieces on various IQ researchers, he has a lot of presumption to whine about “libel” and “character assassination”.
Relevant link I got from a Rod Dreher article:
https://www.mediaite.com/news/ex-google-engineer-says-glitch-blocking-websites-including-drudge-breitbart-could-have-revealed-a-mysterious-list/
“Do you have a credible source somewhere?” – No, I do not. I got carried away. Sorry.
But blacks in the US are at sub-replacement fertility. As is the entire developed world. Clearly there is something about developed nations that encourages everyone in those nations, regardless of race, to stop breeding. Just as some animals will not breed in zoos.
I don’t buy the idea that it has anything to do with toxic pollution, synthetic hormones or electromagnetic pollution. It’s just the nature of modern societies. In a modern developed society there are much more attractive options than breeding. If you want high fertility rates all you have to do is to totally dismantle the modern world.
‘…I don’t buy the idea that it has anything to do with toxic pollution, synthetic hormones or electromagnetic pollution. It’s just the nature of modern societies. In a modern developed society there are much more attractive options than breeding. If you want high fertility rates all you have to do is to totally dismantle the modern world.’
Those high fertility rates persisted through 1960 or so — even in the most advanced societies of the West — so you might not have to go back all that far.
Women of my mother’s generation — she was born in the 1920’s — and even later wanted a lot of children. A friend of ours who is now 65 or something would have been born around around 1955. She wanted to have six children.
Obviously, while precisely what changes we would need to make remain somewhat mysterious, we wouldn’t have to dismantle everything. We can still have toasters. They had toasters in the fifties.
What’s equally tricky though is that we don’t actually want to halt the population decline completely. California would be a much nicer place with ten million inhabitants rather than forty million. However, we do want to slow it. California won’t be a nicer place if there’s an interval where there are twenty million oldsters and only five million to change the bedpans.
True, and necessary. Just like breaking up Standard Oil and AT&T.
Federal government should adjudicate/arbitrate matters that affect individual consumers/producers spread over multiple states. Has everything to do with the general good. Especially in a rapacious banking/investment/financial sector. Sadly forgotten these days, despite scandal after scandal.
Who would have thought Wells Fargo – wonderful stage-coach logo (had accounts years ago) was so dirty it opened bogus accounts with phantom customers for phony commissions and nonetheless are still around.
Just like alchemist Moody’s, which magically turned Subprime into AAA, helping the 2007-08 melt-down. And nobody went to jail.
Don’t disagree, just don’t have (never had) accounts with either. Or LinkedIn, etc. An octopus’s embrace. Who needs it? Easily communicate with people I care for. No need for anonymous ‘friends’ or voyeurs with no real life and plenty of time to waste. Is leveraged exhibitionism the key to their success (‘be more than you can be’)? Wonder.
Google is already a cultural filter, it shows the patterns of obsessions of the orgy of mass man which is democracy, and the patterns of obsessions of modern man in general. Google makes things by default disappear because the culture of which it is the product makes quality disappear. Google overloads with mediocrity, more of the same, obsession with reality porn (news) , obsession with commerce, the obsession called consumerism, obsession with sex, and obsession with the quantitative because these are the obsessions which are expressions of contemporary culture, which is the expression of the obsessions and mediocrity of modern man and his toys of technology, of which the latter empowers modern man en mass to dominate with his obsessions and make anything of quality disappear through sheer overload, the power of quantity, and the typical self-righteousness and assertiveness of the newborn empowered fool called modern man.
Within this broader situation they, ZioPower, clever and shrewd, while feeding on these obsessions like parasites then impose certain minor restraints on the basis of some random associations.
Haha, great comment, Adam. Thank you for picking up on the Fletch meme. You did remind me about one time that rockauto would not accept my credit card (I tried all sorts of ways), but the cc was OK otherwise. I mean, hell, I wanted to buy stuff, but you cannot get a live person in customer service. I got someone at the corporate office but she told me basically that I can’t talk to anyone in customer, excuse me, “care”. They didn’t care, haha.
I just cannot do business via email, when things go wrong. I also agree that sometimes the aggravation is not worth it. My mechanic friend, who I was somewhat referring to in the last PS post, goes all the way with this sort of thing till he gets satisfaction, but I just don’t have the patience, and I don’t like details hanging over my head all the time.
Once the contraceptive pill arrived and contraception became easier, more convenient and more reliable than before birth rates started to crater. Which to my mind suggests that people really did want fewer children. Prior to that a lot of kids were “accidents.” I don’t think there’s any chance of significantly increasing birth rates in a world were the contraceptive pill is freely available. And I don’t think there’s any chance of limiting the pill’s availability.
Probably not TV though. That would have to go. The internet obviously would have to go. Good luck selling people under 40 on the idea of a world without internet and smartphones.
One thing that would have to change is job security. The lack of job security is quite likely to be a major cause of falling birth rates. Housing prices would have to be reduced substantially, or public housing would have to be provided on a much much larger scale (at this point I can already hear the libertarians exclaiming that I’m advocating communism). You’d also need universal health care (I know that didn’t exist in the US in the 50s but health costs were much much lower back then).
You’d need to return western economies to a 1950s model with lots of manufacturing industry. Prices of consumer goods would skyrocket, but there’d be way fewer consumer goods anyway. Most automation would have to be abolished (so no ATMs and you’d have to go back to standing in line to pay bills) in order to provide more decent jobs. You’d need to move back to a manufacturing economy rather than a service or financial services economy.
I agree. I know it will sound bizarre to non-Australians who think Australia is under-populated but the inhabitable areas are quite small and are over-populated. Australia was a much nicer country when it had a population of twelve million rather than 25 million.
Ideally you want a TFR of around 1.95 to 2.0 so you get a very slow population decline. Boosting the TFR to 2.5 or even 2.3 would be disastrous.
‘…Probably not TV though. That would have to go. The internet obviously would have to go. Good luck selling people under 40 on the idea of a world without internet and smartphones…’
I agree with much else that you said — but they did have TV in the fifties. As to the internet, that’s more or less replaced TV. I never watch TV — but here I am. In a lot of ways, the internet-and-smartphones are just improvements on TV and the corner pub. They don’t necessarily alter anything.
I’d suggest looking at non-material factors more. Now, women are encouraged to seek careers — told that’s what they want. What would happen if — as used to be the case — childbearing and motherhood were urged upon them. The Mormons don’t ban TV or the internet, but their birthrate seems to be well above replacement. Pew Research: ‘Mormons ages 40-59 have had an average of 3.4 children in their lifetime, well above the comparable figure for all Americans in that age range (2.1) and higher than any other religious group.’
Of course, there would also need to be the economic incentives you suggest; particularly, lowered housing costs. Here, if one offered subsidies contingent on one in hand and another on the way…
Right now, the government artificially drives down mortgage interest rates with a variety of devices. What would happen if those rates were only available if the little woman were currently pregnant or had a child under two?
Finally, I’d suggest looking at what Nazi Germany did. Of course it’s explained away and minimized, but the Nazis did set about attempting to boost birthrates, and did succeed.
I’d guess this can be done. In fact, since the goal is merely to slow the rate of decline, it strikes me as eminently feasible. Measures can simply be added until it appears we’re headed for whatever rate we decide we want.
Certainly makes sense as a strategy! I mostly leave the comment section of UNZ as my search engine for fiery political/historical facts these days. Direct access, no need to use an in between! 🙂
I’m surprised no one has devised a safe one though.. crypto-tech seems like a possible avenue for it. Gotta up my nascent coding game!
I haven’t been reading much of this but I seem to have noticed a sudden deterioration in UR in about the last day.
It may be a too-fast flood of new articles. Or it may be that combined with PCR’s sudden onset of senile dementia, one day tearing the evil dictator Abe Lincoln apart, the next urging Trump to become the new Lincoln.
And automatically disallowing comments, agree or disagree, with such startling assertions, muddled in parts. I loved him, but now it seems he belongs in the past. Or may be a peronal example of the anarchic USA falling apart.
It’s looking as though secession of the south is becoming essential, so this is definitely not the time for Abe.
Ron, would you please just republish with permission from PCR’s site, rather than treating him as one of your columnists?
@RonUnz,
Please check the PIG search, politically incorrect Google search at sincerity DOT net/pig
Or 4racism DOT org/pig
It is not the full answer to your problem, but a still a bit useful.
It searches only in politically incorrect web sites. Until 2 days ago we used to find you and vdare reliably. We cannot write articles without using this search. BUT
A) since 1-2 days ago, it works less well because a few sites are totally shadowbanned. Still you don’t compete with the NYT, just a few other non-PC bloggers
B) I am afraid if this search becomes popular Google will block it.
C) In case I have your attention, maybe you have time to check our sincerity DOT net site. We purport to have a parsimonious explanation for all that goes wrong in social sciences and politics: socially accepted dishonesty, and the solution is radical scientific honesty.
I’m uncertain if I have your meaning correct, but to an historical researcher the comments sections on articles are a treasure. The gems are not too common, but one frequently enough encounters a comment made in passing that is the key to a significant discovery, usually some part of our past history that has been buried.
That might work. But of course to be in a position to tell women to give up having careers and embrace motherhood would require shutting down at least half the colleges in the country. It would require changing the entire system of school education for girls. You’d have to go back to teaching schoolgirls things like domestic science and sewing rather than things they won’t need, such as science and math. It would require taking control of the entire apparatus of mass media – movies, TV, radio, newspapers, magazines, everything – and enforcing a high degree of censorship.
It would require a cultural revolution on the same scale as the one that brought us to the position we’re now in. It would almost certainly require both a certain degree of socialism (or Chinese style state capitalism) and a high degree of authoritarianism if not totalitarianism. It would require purging the secondary school system and the universities of feminists.
It would require forcing the corporate sector to refuse to employ married women. Those in the corporate sector who resisted would need to be purged.
But it might work. What you’d end up with is totalitarianism, although admittedly a different flavour of totalitarianism from the one we’re currently heading for. You’d need to use The Handmaid’s Tale as an instruction manual instead of Brave New World. Would it be less awful or more awful? Hard to say. I guess it depends on whether you think Hitlerism or Stalinism would be more fun.
The economic incentives would need to be sweeping. Beyond anything that any country has tried so far.
Any successful attempt to significantly boost birth rates would of course require the abandonment of democracy. If we were very very lucky we’d end up with a system similar to modern China, which arguably would be an improvement on what we’ve got. But as I said, you’d have to be lucky to end up with a political system as benign as China’s.
I suspect a very substantial proportion of children born nowadays are still accidents, and that this explains some of the differences in birth rates between groups in Western countries.
The problem with media is “he who pays the piper calls the tune”. All people have to make living. Any journalist or writer will be hesitant to offend whoever signs their paycheck.
In the long run, the only solution is for the users to pull out their wallets and start chipping in.
It does look like Google has something against UNZ.com. I just tried to search for “American Pravda” (without quotes).
I don’t see any references to unz.com in the first three pages of Google results (and, sadly, of my default engine StartPage.com). On the other hand, the same search in the following engines shows unz.com on the first page:
– bing.com
– yahoo.com
– duckduckgo.com
– yandex.com (Russia)
– baidu.com (China)
– seznam.cz (Czech Republic)
Perhaps someone needs to organize a Google search boycott. In the meantime, I am changing my default search to Duckduckgo.
Another one that shows UNZ on the first page for “American Pravda” without quotes:
– parsijoo.ir (Iran)
‘The gems are not too common, but one frequently enough encounters a comment made in passing that is the key to a significant discovery, usually some part of our past history that has been buried.’
Indeed. One has, however, to verify.
Sometimes it turns out that the claim that Princess Di was a secret ax murderess was at best a half-truth.
On the other hand, sometimes it turns out that…by crackey!
You exaggerate.
‘That might work. But of course to be in a position to tell women to give up having careers and embrace motherhood would require shutting down at least half the colleges in the country. It would require changing the entire system of school education for girls. You’d have to go back to teaching schoolgirls things like domestic science and sewing rather than things they won’t need, such as science and math. It would require taking control of the entire apparatus of mass media – movies, TV, radio, newspapers, magazines, everything – and enforcing a high degree of censorship…’
No…women were allowed to go to college before the Nineteen Eighties. Figures like Julia Morgan, Marie Curie, and Amelia Earheart did as they pleased and were often lionized to boot.
It’s just that dolls were available in plenty, and housewives and mothers were presented as positive figures. If you wanted to go that way, it was seen as perfectly conventional and mighty fine.
…as opposed to now. And we wonder why the birthrate has dropped.
‘…But it might work. What you’d end up with is totalitarianism, although admittedly a different flavour of totalitarianism from the one we’re currently heading for. You’d need to use The Handmaid’s Tale as an instruction manual instead of Brave New World. Would it be less awful or more awful? Hard to say. I guess it depends on whether you think Hitlerism or Stalinism would be more fun…’
I’d say Leave it to Beaver and Jackie Kennedy might prove sufficient.
‘Of course, there would also need to be the economic incentives you suggest; particularly, lowered housing costs.
The economic incentives would need to be sweeping. Beyond anything that any country has tried so far.’
How do you know? We could certainly try most modest measures and see what the effect was. What if your mortgage will only be federally guaranteed if you meet the child-bearing criteria?
‘Any successful attempt to significantly boost birth rates would of course require the abandonment of democracy. If we were very very lucky we’d end up with a system similar to modern China, which arguably would be an improvement on what we’ve got. But as I said, you’d have to be lucky to end up with a political system as benign as China’s.’
I’m afraid this is utter nonsense. You might as well insist that to reduce littering, it would be necessary to shoot bad picnickers. In fact, it took some public service ads and measures to make sure trash barrels were conveniently placed.
It is possible we won’t be able to affect the birthrate absent radical measures. But we’ve no way of knowing that until we try. The one thing we can be assured of is that if we don’t try, we’re unlikely to effect any change.
Yes, but up until the 60s they went to college in relatively small numbers. If a small number of women want to pursue careers rather than motherhood that won’t affect the overall birth rate. If you’re worried about fertility rates the existence of a minority of career-oriented women can be safely ignored. And up until the 1960s a large proportion of women went to college to get their Mrs degree. They had no intention of pursuing careers.
That’s because there was no actual resistance to the idea that littering should be reduced. It was something that enjoyed universal public support. But attempts to raise fertility rates will be actively and bitterly resisted, which is why I don’t see it happening within a democratic framework. You’d firstly need to get overwhelming support for the idea that it needed to be done, and I don’t see how you could do that within the current democratic framework either.
And pro-natalist measures adopted in a democracy will inevitably be half-hearted and incoherent, and probably unsuccessful.
Sure, it’s worth trying. But putting even very moderate measures in place in the current democratic framework seems unlikely. Putting in place measures that might actually work seems like a massive political challenge. But sure, it’s worth a shot. The problem is, where are you going to find a political candidate or a political party that will attempt such a thing? I mean a political candidate or a political party with a realistic chance of succeeding.
Maybe the dissident right should have tried pushing such ideas, rather than wasting time on unrealistic daydreams.
‘Yes, but up until the 60s they went to college in relatively small numbers. If a small number of women want to pursue careers rather than motherhood that won’t affect the overall birth rate. If you’re worried about fertility rates the existence of a minority of career-oriented women can be safely ignored. And up until the 1960s a large proportion of women went to college to get their Mrs degree. They had no intention of pursuing careers…’
Yes — and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s not even particularly repressive.
‘Sure, it’s worth trying. But putting even very moderate measures in place in the current democratic framework seems unlikely. Putting in place measures that might actually work seems like a massive political challenge. But sure, it’s worth a shot…’
Again, I disagree. France remained perfectly democratic and strained mightily to raise its birthrate from 1870 to 1940.
Nazi Germany, while certainly not Democratic, didn’t use any particularly totalitarian means to raise its birthrate — and enjoyed considerably more success than France. As I recall, its measures consisted of incentives like coupons for free furniture and extensive propaganda. There’s no reason we couldn’t undertake a similar program without compromising any of our freedoms.
I don’t see the massive political challenge. I also don’t see where the resistance is going to come from, or why it would prove especially difficult to make people aware of the problem.
People are actually pretty suggestible. Convince them they should have kids, and they may well start having them. That’s all the more likely to happen if mortgage rates, etc are structured so that the costs are minimized.
The political challenge would be to convince the elites, or at least a segment of the elites, that higher fertility would be a good thing. Without at least some elite support I don’t think you’re going to get anywhere. And while the elites want population growth I think they’d prefer immigration since it’s more effective at keeping wage levels low and keeping the workforce disorganised and docile.
If the elites wanted higher birth rates they would be energetically promoting the idea that pro-natalist policies are needed. But they aren’t doing that.
There is no chance of making people aware of the problem if the elites are determined that people should not be aware of it.
Is there any evidence that the corporate sector wants higher birth rates? No politician will push pro-natalist policies if the corporate sector is opposed.
Feminists and the LGBT lobby are certainly going to oppose pro-natalist policies. The environmentalist lobby is certainly going to oppose pro-natalist policies. The immigration lobby (and there are a lot of people employed by what is in effect the immigration industry) will oppose such policies. Farmers and small business will oppose such policies – they would prefer immigrants who will work for very low wages. The antiracists will see such policies as white supremacism in action and will oppose them.
Liberals will be suspicious of such policies because they might be racist, so they’ll be opposed. Mainstream conservatives will oppose such policies if the corporate sector doesn’t like them.
I largely agree with all of this. However, you’re no longer demonstrating that higher birthrates couldn’t be brought about so much as explaining why little effort is currently being made in that direction.
I look to some nation that doesn’t have its head firmly screwed into the ground to lead the way — probably Japan. They’re usually polite about things — but they tend to do exactly as they think fit.
They don’t want to get swamped by immigrants, and they don’t want to vanish. They’ll figure it out. Spain is also — deep down inside — quite politically incorrect. If they veer to the right, a pro-natalist policy there is very possible. Poland, Romania, Greece…
Come to think of it, Hungary’s already started down this path. I wonder how they’re doing?
…
Some progress, supposedly. https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/06/12/hungary-5-5-per-cent-birthrate-increase-pro-family-policies/
So you talked to the nice but useless girl too… Small world.
Customer care is an orwellian version of customer service.
No service and they don’t care.
I recall many a business jumping on that bandwagon some years ago at the same time.
Did they all get a memo?
I kinda understand why they might not want to honor a warranty as they’d be losing revenue, but I am a little surprised they couldn’t put you through to sales, take your credit card number and, uh, make a sale or something.
☮
Duh, on my part. I get it now.
I believe that people have wrongly concluded that Facebook ,YouTube and Google are private corporations and therefore can censor articles . In my opinion, they are quasi-governmental agencies as they received financing from In-Q-Tel the investing arm of the CIA , share their users information with intelligence agencies and regularly carry propaganda from the CDC and WHO which are funded by the government . Thus when they censor they should be sued for violating the 1st. Amendment.
Yes, he is actually. https://www.lewrockwell.com/2014/08/scott-lazarowitz/why-im-not-a-zionist/
I did a quick search and found the same article and was about to post it… until i realized it was not written by Lew Rockwell but by someone named Scott Lazarowitz.
True. Policies that might increase the birth rate very slightly are possible in theory, but politically impossible in the West. And very difficult in any country that is vulnerable to US pressure, which means the only countries in which it might be politically possible are Russia and China. Japan maybe, if they’re prepared to defy the US.
A 5.5% increase from already catastrophically low levels is a miserable result. It’s about what I would expect from such policies – you might increase your TFR from 1.4 to 1.5 but that’s not going to be anywhere near enough. There’s also the problem that economic incentives are likely to produce short-term results – people will have children now rather than wait in order to take advantages of the incentives but that doesn’t mean they are actually going to have more children in the long term.
The only countries with any chance of survival will be those that are prepared to take steps to insulate themselves from American economic, political and cultural influence.
‘The only countries with any chance of survival will be those that are prepared to take steps to insulate themselves from American economic, political and cultural influence.’
Now you seem to be arguing that the US is actively working to suppress birthrates — not just at home, but globally. Moreover, this effort seems to extend to us punishing any country that does anything to increase its birthrate.
I’m skeptical. For starters, I fail to see the motive.
Google is the worst.
I took random words from random articles of a few different writers and ran them through the five search engines. If the original article didn’t show up in the first three pages, I counted it as unranked.
The leftist writers are highlighted.
Bing and Yahoo seem to share the same algorithms, practically. Yippy and DuckDuckGo are the best (i’ve been really pleased with Yippy).
But Google is absolutely biased.
This is a huge problem. In the Podesta wikileaks dump, there is an email from Google founder Eric Schmitt to the Clinton campaign detailing exactly how, using individualized data, Clinton could win the presidency. It’s a good thing they were too overconfident and worried about turf to take him up on his offer, because he was right.
https://craignelsen.com/library/actual_collusion.php
The motive is simple. The political establishment in the US, and the corporate sector, and the small business sector, want immigration rather than higher birth rates. Higher birth rates would make it more difficult for them to argue that mass immigration and open borders are necessary.
Higher birth rates in countries like Hungary would make it more difficult for the US to pressure those countries to adopt open borders policies.
Plus you’re forgetting the state religion of the US – Diversity Is Our Strength. Immigration is better than high birth rates because immigration leads to more diversity. And more diversity is good because, well just because.
If you’re against immigration then you’re against diversity, and that means you’re a racist. Anything that makes immigration less necessary is therefore racist.
Plus, worst of all, increasing birth rates in places like Hungary means more white people in those countries. And that’s racist!
Oops, my bad, it seems. Thanks for the correction.
Ron, are your views and interests going to be represented in the “congressional hearing” referred to below in a Reuters report published in The Australian?
*** *** ***
US tech giants to face antitrust hearing
*** *** ***
The censorship by corporate behemoths is reaching ridiculous proportions.
Anyone who has examined the evidence for British Labour’s “antisemitism crisis” would find that this “crisis” was entirely fabricated, one of the most disturbing and unhinged disinformation campaigns of the modern era.
I pointed this out on Facebook post by Stephen Bush*, with no abuse, and backed up my claim with an article from Britain’s Telegraph (for whom Bush once wrote), noting that just one person from Labour had been charged over supposedly antisemitic statements, despite the UK’s stringent racial vilification laws.
When I checked that post the next day, both comments had been removed, as well as two replies to my comments. The notifications I received had also disappeared, leaving no trace of these interactions ever occurring.
The fact that my comments in no serious way could be construed as “abusive” or “harmful” is quite unnerving. I had simply stated what any rational observer would see, with an article from one of Britain’s largest newspapers to support this view. Yet Facebook deleted all trace of the exchange.
I have considered deleting my Facebook page, but I have found having a FB account is useful for various purposes. I rarely post anything there, but couldn’t resist the bait to comment on this ridiculous smear campaign. I have learned my lesson.
*Bush is a liberal British journalist with rather milquetoast opinions, and a bland writing style.
‘The motive is simple. The political establishment in the US, and the corporate sector, and the small business sector, want immigration rather than higher birth rates. Higher birth rates would make it more difficult for them to argue that mass immigration and open borders are necessary…’
The argument here works — but it isn’t especially convincing.
I just don’t think people think that way. For example, I was a small businessman — I had a moving business. Yes, I used immigrants. An almost fantastic array of immigrants in fact: over the years I had Mexican, Guatemalan, Russian, Chinese, Chilean, Columbian, Bosnian, English, Tanzanian, and Mongolian helpers. Plus whoever I’ve forgotten…
However, I don’t think I ever made the mental leap to advocating a lower native birthrate so as to ensure the continuing supply of cheap help. Can you actually produce anyone who ever explicitly advocated such a thing, or are you merely inferring that it must be a motive because it’s all a giant orchestrated plot?
I mean, many want cheap, docile labor, and hence a good deal of the sentiment for continued immigration. However, I really don’t think that anyone schemes that if they just drive down the birthrate now, in 2038 there will be…
I don’t think even Stu Miller (one of my competitors) would have thought that way, and if anyone was greedy, it was him.
As to major corporations, these days they notoriously refuse to think beyond this year’s bottom line — and here you are proposing they strategize twenty years out.
I really don’t buy this.
Youtube has agressively ramped of censorship of comments, my Youtube comments often disappear within a few minutes, if I use some apparently flagged words. It is obviously driven by AI, it is quite “intelligent”. For example you can use the word “jews”, but if you use certain other words in the same comment, it gets deleted (the deletion only becomes apparent if you try to edit your comment, and find it was deleted by the youtube bot, or if you sort comments under the video by the latest first, and then see that your comment doesn’t appear).
I’m also sceptical of giant orchestrated plots.
But I do think my point about pro-natalist policies being likely to be perceived as racist is valid. The problem is that those in the West pushing pro-natalist policies do generally have a race-based (not necessarily racist but race-based) agenda. They are people who are mostly concerned about declining white fertility. You only have to look at the people commenting on UR on this topic to see that most are obsessed with white birth rates. And some really do have an agenda that can easily be construed as racist. That’s going to make any push for pro-natalist policies extremely vulnerable to accusations of racism.
And pro-immigration political activists will most certainly make that connection. And that will be enough to make politicians and the media and the corporate sector inclined to oppose pro-natalist policies. Especially in the Anglosphere.
The problem as always with any policies advocated by the Right is the very visible out-and-out racist lunatic fringe on the Right. It might be a small lunatic fringe but it makes enough noise to ensure that it gets noticed and it discredits any sensible policies promoted by the Right.
There’s an even bigger problem for those promoting pro-natalist policies. Most ordinary people are simply unaware that there is a problem. They’re simply unaware of the long-term consequences of low fertility. Most ordinary people still think that the world is facing an over-population problem. They really do not understand that demographic collapse in the developed world is real and that it’s going to cause problems.
Many ordinary people who do accept that there’s a problem also genuinely do not see why using immigration to solve the problem might be a bad idea.
Since they don’t see demographic collapse as a problem they are likely to be unenthusiastic about pro-natalist policies if they think those policies are going to cost them money through higher taxes. And they’re likely to be unenthusiastic about pro-natalist policies if they perceive those policies as likely to punish them for choosing to have fewer children (or no children).
‘…The problem as always with any policies advocated by the Right is the very visible out-and-out racist lunatic fringe on the Right…’
Depending on your definition of ‘racist lunatic fringe’ I might or might not find myself part of it. I was actually thinking earlier of remarking that the thought of a continuing decline in the population of non-white groups in the United States doesn’t disturb me excessively.
But in general, I agree with your remarks in this post.
Since quality (let’s just crudely say likelihood of breeding net taxpayers) matters what about selective pro natalist policies like progressively relieving student debt from female graduates who have children?
When Simon Schama wrote a piece for the Financial Times which cited the case of Leo Frank as one of anti-Semitism I wrote a Comment which summarised Rin Unz’s counter evidence and mentioned that he was Jewish. My comment was deleted though a couple of huff and puff responses to it were not! The moderator was a woman with an exotic non-Anglo, non-Jewish name. I presume that “Jew” and “Jewish” were trigger words though my inquiries never got me anything but a general reference to the rules.
That’s fine, but if any decline, even a relative decline, in the population of non-white groups can be linked in any way to pro-natalist policies then the pro-natalist policies are politically dead in the water.
You’d have to go to extravagant lengths to make it clear that such pro-natalist policy was going to be aimed at increasing birth rates for all races, otherwise it would be doomed politically. You’d have to get some high-profile blacks willing to throw their support behind such policies. It would help if you could get Oprah on board. And Michelle Obama.
Another problem is that if it looks like pro-natalist policies are being pushed by the alt-right then those policies are doomed. Any public association with the alt-right is political poison. These days it’s not enough for a policy to be sensible – it has to be seen to be promoted by the right people.
What would really help would be if you could get Steve Sailer, Richard Spencer, John Derbyshire and a while bunch of dissident right personalities to sign on open letter condemning pro-natalist policies. It would help enormously if Trump publicly opposed such policies as well.
In other words, pro-natalism would need to be publicly promoted by people who are identified as being on the Left and being goodthinkers.
That sounds perfectly sensible.
Unfortunately it also sounds like eugenics, which as everyone knows is Literally Nazi Science. And Racist. Wow. Just wow. I can’t even…
Indeed,it is extraordinary what a trigger word (or mere idea) eugenics is, and not only amongst Catholics, who were the only major resistance to eugenic ideas when – until the 1930s – it just seemed like common sense that even Jane Austen’s people impliciitly sought to practise without a scientific theoretical basis. From memory one Rabbi Reichler published a book called “Jewish Eugenics” in 1916.
When I suggested to our Federal Treasurer at a post Budget breakfast some 10 or 15 years ago that he should consider relieving female graduates who have babies of their HECS (=equal student loan) debts he glibly replied that it would be “elitist” as if there was something wrong with that. I thought the feminist voices for it would have drowned out the opponents.
It might well be possible to get black intellectuals to favour the relief of student debt for graduate mothers, unless of course they were rabid activists Asians should like it too.
Yes, that’s the sort of thing you’d be up against.
Feminists are usually all in favour of anything that helps upper class and upper middle class women at the expense of ordinary women, but in this case you’re up against the baby thing. To feminists the idea of encouraging women to have babies is patriarchal, sexist, misogynistic. It’s a return to the 1950s when women were kept barefoot and pregnant and chained to the kitchen stove.
Yet another obstacle to pro-natalist policies is the trannies. Pro-natalism discriminates against women without vaginas. And they’d probably see it as discriminating against men with vaginas as well.
In other words, the response to any suggestion of pro-natalist policies in the Anglosphere is going to be emotional, irrational and entirely politicised. It will be seen as a political issue and once an issue is politicised that ‘s the end of rational discussion.
‘… In other words, pro-natalism would need to be publicly promoted by people who are identified as being on the Left and being goodthinkers.’
I think you underestimate the possibility of a reactionary counter-revolution in this country.
Trump did win the last election — and that was because he at least seemed to be expressing our discontents and frustrations.
The Left and goodthinkers are dinosaurs. Remember Hitler was an alt-right, lunatic fringe candidate as of 1928.
Then came the Great Depression…and I’ll be. What are we headed for right now?
I don’t think I’ll actually like what we get — but something’s coming. And whatever else it includes, there’s no particular reason it couldn’t include effective pro-natalist policies and ideology.
Possibly. I’d rate the chances of a reactionary counter-revolution as approximately zero but I could be wrong. I think it’s 30 years too late for a reactionary counter-revolution.
No, I think the overwhelming factor in Trump’s election victory was economic discontent in the Rust Belt. Rust Belt voters believed that Trump was going to bring all those vanished factory jobs back.
If the current economic woes get bad enough my guess would be a revival of economic leftism. The Economic Right will be seen (correctly) as morally and intellectually bankrupt. I expect that voters will turn against the Right in a big way. Socialism will (probably) be seen as the answer. If the current economic woes get bad enough nobody will care about the concerns of the alt-right. That’s the big problem for the alt-right/dissident right – being linked with the Right as the Right becomes increasingly discredited (assuming the economy actually does crash really badly).
If the economy goes really bad I don’t think that’s going to be favourable for any political movement that identifies as right-wing.
But of course you’re correct that such scenarios are inherently unpredictable.
‘… If the economy goes really bad I don’t think that’s going to be favourable for any political movement that identifies as right-wing…’
This would be a more defensible position if the Left still represented poor whites.
The county I live in is definitely poor white; about half the housing seems to be trailer homes or manufactured houses of some type. Vagrants are pretty common.
We voted more than two to one for Trump over Clinton.
Possibly because they saw Trump as being more economic leftist than Clinton. Do you really think they voted for Trump because they thought the Republican Party was going to do anything to help them? Or did they vote for Trump because they saw him as being opposed to the Republican Party establishment?
I agree that the mainstream “left” parties throughout the Anglosphere are useless and worthless. The equally disgusting and worthless mainstream Right parties in these countries have been benefiting from the revulsion that ordinary people have for the mainstream Left.
My suggestion is that, as the parties of the Right continue to fail to address the concerns of the have-nots, the next upsurge in populism might be a left-wing populism.
‘…My suggestion is that, as the parties of the Right continue to fail to address the concerns of the have-nots, the next upsurge in populism might be a left-wing populism.’
Possibly. It would be well-advised to avoid labeling itself ‘Left,’ though.
Far be it from me to defend any political class enthusiastically but I think “disgusting and worthless parties of the mainstream Right” is unfair to at least the Australian, and probably all the main Anglosphere right of centre parties other than in the plutocracy that is the United States. That is not to say that the young in Australia are not having a problem buying houses in Sydney and Melbourne (maybe Brisbane too) but in Australia there is a high minimum wage, reasonably generous provision of education as nd welfare to cover the reality of declining employment in a high tech age and all this is paid for, for the time being, by the needs of a growing China
Maybe you underrate the return of true Keynesianism after the crisis of 2008-9 began to knock some sense into all but the nuttiest critics. Keynes’s insight was that people with spending power were failing to spend in ways that would keep people employed and the economy turning over and that, therefore, ways had to be found to make sure animal spirits would again be let loose and make the economy hum. The obvious answer is big government spending and forcing or facilitating of spending. If it isn’t on armaments but instead on public transport and infrastructure so much the better until inflation, other than in asset values, looms again. The problem of financing revival seems to have been solved by extension of what was known to Keynes to QE and even, as long as you don’t name it, MMT.
Big worry: what the hell happens when people jack up over asset prices? What will make it happen?
To be honest, everyone would be well-advised to avoid both the Left and the Right labels, both of which are associated with failure, opportunism, corruption, cynicism and stupidity.
Which presumably is why the non-disgusting and non-worthless Morrison Government is doing everything it can to destroy our relationship with China. That relationship with China being the only thing keeping Australia afloat. And the genius Morrison isn’t content with that. He wants to militarily threaten China. I don’t think words like disgusting and worthless are quite adequate to describe Scott Morrison. He may well go down in history as our most disastrous prime minister.
And as for the British Tories, there are no words to describe a party that is such a complete waste of oxygen.
I think it’s perfectly fair to describe all the mainstream parties in the US, UK and Australia as worthless.
to be perfectly honest,
you should take it as a compliment
( ie getting “disappeared” by Google et al)
what would it mean to you to find your web pages near the top of any Google search query)
personally, i like to think of web-sites such as unz.com attract what is called a cult-like following
(ie controversial, but still worthy of “food for thought”, etc)
problem is when certain things move from attracting cult-like following to becoming main-stream
then original devotees tend to gradually lose interest.
you should consider, as i do, the way Tucker Carlson’s show is treated by youtube/Google
(same as yourselves)
just type in “Tucker Carlson Tonight” , via youtube and you get to see Google/youtube/facebook et al editorial policy of what they think of Tucker. (and its not too good)
if people want to find “find” things on or via unz.com, or other controversial sites
then they are not going to be using the traditional methods such as Google to do so
(and Google et al are not traditional in the normal sense, anyway)
so getting “censored” is a sort of compliment.
I am glad to read what you say about typing in “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and the response because , prima face anyway, that is an open and honest way of dealing with the matter.
I have written to one of the Liberal MPs particularly critical of the CCP to say that Morrison should have avoided giving the impression he was doing Trump’s bidding even on the arguably innocuous sunject of an independent inquiry. At least Marise Payne has improved a bit and and doesn’t sound as though she’s completely bought the Pompeo line on challenges in the South China Sea. I think it’s a bit unfair to criticise their handling of an almost impossible situation. I suspect that the promised military build up is not really aimed directly at China but rather doing something to match build ups by Indonesia and India to help keep them friendly to and cooperative with us. Certainly our build up is laughable as any kind of deterrent to China given that our cyber defences, another area of build up, would be hopeless if China decided, e.g., just as a warning, to close down Canberra for a day.
There’s nothing innocuous about this independent inquiry nonsense. The Chinese see it, quite correctly, as a hostile act.
Well we’ve certainly given the overwhelming impression that we are now an avowed enemy of China and we’ve poisoned our relations with China for years to come. Well done Scott Morrison. Morrison has now made it almost impossible for us to have any sane policy with respect to China. There is no reason why China should now trust us.
And what reward will we get from our American masters? None, of course. Just the warm feeling an obedient dog gets when he’s done a clever trick to please his master.
We’ve not only made ourselves look like Trump’s bitch, we’ve made ourselves look ridiculous.
If we could persuade China to close down Canberra for a year or two we’d be much better off.
It’s now painfully obvious that as a result of the obnoxious Five Eyes alliance Australia cannot be trusted by any other nation.
Morrison gave that impression because he is in fact doing Trump’s bidding. Given that Trump may not be president much longer it was an amazingly stupid thing to do.
And given that our economy is now in a goddawful mess and is likely to get worse with the COVID-19 hysteria building day by day, in the long term Morrison is likely to pay a high price for these egregious foreign policy blunders.
I am made a bit uneasy about such forceful passionate denunciation being supported by
though I can only wish that I hadn’t left open to you your quip about closing down Canberra which had crossed my mind as I wrote the original comment.
What is this “trust” that we might otherwise enjoy? Does it mean that we will no longer be believed when we assert or promise something? That isn’t obvious or even IMO likely. So….?
And, oh yes, what is your problem with the Five Eyes? When did it become obnoxious?
Since around 2008, authorities in the Empire, UK and France have described those who question “official and popular explanations” of major events as “potential terrorists” [Kevin Barrett 2015; Whitney Webb 2019]. This is despite official claims that turned out to be false, e.g. [Paul Roberts 2019]
– Saddam Hussein’s weapons of “mass” destruction
– Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons
– Iranian nuclear weapons
– Russian invasion of Ukraine
– the reason for destroying Libya
– Russian interference in the 2016 imperial election.
Officials from multiple imperial departments issue demands directly. It is the same in the other “leading democracies”. Not that the behemoths platforms aren’t waiting to be of service. Even the major news agencies must toe the line. You only hear complaints when the big boys disagree.
Maybe that’s what the covid-19 gambit was about. Last-bid desperation to thwart the soon-to-come dreaded announcement from the monstrous totalitarian dictators.
I’ve dropped Chrome and Google for Edge and DuckDuck because of the censorship. Probably doesn’t make much difference, though.
I read this from Chinese Internet bloggers. Not sure whether it is true, or whether there is any exaggeration:
Australian, together with US and Japanese navies, were doing quite some extensive joint exercises/freedom of whatever in South China Sea recently (July). China sent a bunch of warships to shadow and monitor the various activities.
When Chinese encountered Australian navy alone, they find that Australians are very professional, courteous, and were very responsive to Chinese queries and communications.
However, when Chinese encountered Australian navy cruising with US warships in sight, the Australian warships maneuvered much more aggressively, seldom responding to Chinese’s messages.
Sounds as though they might have been in a task force with an American commander. That would be pretty inconclusive evidence on which to infer the precise political relationship of Australia to the dysfunctional US.
@Ron Unz
WordPress, as it seems, doesn’t publish comments containing Links to your website, or bitchute.
WordPress too blocks your site in comments
“Google’s share of the search engine market is nearly 90%”
seems the obvious solution is to break the monopoly
how?
by supporting the development of a publicly-owned and supported search engine, free from censorship (except for slander) to rival google
and a publicly-owned and supported social media, free from censorship (except for slander) to rival facebook