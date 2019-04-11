Will the Trump Administration Go to War Next?

Ever since Mr. MAGA made it to the White House, I have been awed by the level of sheer stupidity and, frankly, the immorality of this administration. Obama was almost as incompetent and evil, but Trump truly brought about a qualitative change in what we could loosely refer to as the “average White House IQ.” The best thing I can honestly say about Trump is that stupid can be good. Alas, it can also be extremely dangerous, and that is what is happening now. Just check out these recent headlines:
- Trump signs declaration recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over disputed Golan Heights
- Moscow believes Western sabotage caused Venezuelan blackout
- Explosions in Venezuela confirmed as a terrorist sabotage
- US designates Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization – Trump
- Pompeo to Turkey: Military Action in Syria Will Have ‘Devastating’ Consequences
I have to admit that this last one is my favorite, really! How cool is that? The US threatens a NATO member state with war (that is what “devastating/serious consequences” means in diplotalk).
Pompeo (surely one of the most evil and delusional idiots in the Trump Administration) was probably trying to emulate the role-model of this entire Administration, Bibi Netanyahu, who once even threatened *New Zealand* with war (well, kinda, I know, they did not really mean “real” war, but they did use war language, which, for a politician, is irresponsible at best).
This would all be very funny if not for the fact that it is pretty obvious that the US is already engaged in a covert military/terrorist campaign against Venezuela and that the fact that the Maduro government has successfully foiled the “Guaidó revolution” (at least so far) only further enrages the likes of Pompeo. Besides, the fact that the US military does not appear to have the stomach for a ground invasion does not at all mean that they cannot trigger a Kosovo or Libya type of bombing and missile campaign against Venezuela.
Will the covert war against Venezuela soon turn into an overt one?
Those who now claim that three Russian S-300 air defense battalions (equipped with the export version of the S-300VM – the “Antey-2500”) or even thousands of Russian-made MANPADS can stop the US simply don’t understand warfare in general and air-defense operations specifically. What these folks do is to take a few figures about, in this case, the theoretical capabilities of the Venezuelan S-300s and then compute how many aircraft/missiles these systems could shoot down. That is not how air defenses work.
I won’t write a detailed explanation about this topic here. My friend Andrei Martyanov can do that much better than I, but I will just say that to be truly effective, any air defense system has to be 1) multi-level and 2) integrated. Furthermore, such pseudo-analyses as mentioned above always overlooks the importance of all other factors besides the number and characteristics of the missiles themselves. But in reality, electronic warfare, network integration, signal processing, combat management systems, etc. play an absolutely crucial role in air defenses. Even deceptive measures (such as inflatable “tanks” or wooden “aircraft”) can play a central role in the outcome (as it did in Kosovo and Iraq). The same goes for offensive air operations, of course. Thus no evaluation of a possible US air attack on Venezuela can be made without analyzing US capabilities, training, procedures, etc. The truth is that what military experts call “bean counting” is what only pretend-experts engage in. From a military point of view this is entirely useless and futile]
The sad truth is that absent a multi-level integrated air defense system like Russia has, air defense operations typically turn into a simple numbers game: X number of defensive missiles vs. Y number of attackers. Keep in mind that effective EW (especially SEAD) will dramatically reduce the effectiveness of any air defenses. The same applies to whatever number of Su-30 or even Su-35s Russia might deliver to Venezuela.
Now, look at a map and see for yourself: Venezuela is literally in the US’s backyard (at least in military terms), and the US can bring HUGE numbers of whatever it wants (missiles, bombs, SEAD aircraft, etc.) to the fight. Not only that, but the Venezuelans lack any real counter-attack options, which means that Uncle Shmuel can fire off as many missiles as he wants for weeks and months without ever having to worry about a counter-strike.
It is only political factors protecting Venezuela from an overt US attack, not military factors. The latter are not irrelevant, of course, and I discussed them here. In military terms, Venezuela is a sitting duck which might be able to deter a ground operation, but which can do nothing against US standoff striking capabilities, at least not against a determined US effort. Against a pretend-strike, like what the Israelis and the US did in Syria, the Venezuelans could probably meaningfully degrade the number of US bombs/missiles reaching their targets. But that is all they can reasonably hope for.
What about Syria?
Well, the AngloZionists sure lost the first phase of this war, but they remain unwilling to come to terms with that fact. So now they have defined-down their objectives from “a new Middle-East” or the “animal Assad must go” to “we will never allow peace to break out in Syria.” Not much of a strategy, but that’s is good enough for the Israelis, and that’s all that really matters to Trump or his masters. I don’t want to cover Syria in detail right now, but the simple fact that Pompeo is issuing threats against Turkey really says it all. The Turkish reaction was quite predictable: Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay declared that “The United States must choose. Does it want to remain Turkey’s ally or risk our friendship by joining forces with terrorists to undermine its NATO ally’s defense against its enemies?”
Feel the love?!
Yes, these are only words, and Turkey remains under NATO/CENTCOM occupation (CENTCOM, which the Iranians have – quite logically- just declared a terrorist organization!). Still, between the S-400 vs. F-35, the Kurdish issue, the CIA continuous support for Fethullah Gülen or the fact that the (US-controlled) EU never accepted Turkey, all create a potentially explosive background which even a small spark could ignite.
It is equally clear that both the US and Israel will continue to conduct airstrikes, assassinations, support for Takfiri terrorist groups, etc., in Syria for the foreseeable future. Trump’s famous withdrawal from Syria will end up like all his promises: tossed down the memory hole. As for the Israelis, it is absolutely vital (for psychological and ideological reasons) for them to continue to subvert not only Syria but the entire Middle-East. Furthermore, we should never forget the Israeli end-goal: to use the US to destroy any country daring to resist Israeli aggression. On top of that list, there is, of course, Iran.
Simply put: there will be no peace in the Middle-East as long as Palestine is occupied by a gang of racist thugs whose contempt for international law or even basic norms of civilized behavior is as total as their total reliance on deception and violence to subjugate the region and, eventually, our entire planet. Of course, Russia and China will help, as will Iran, but that is unlikely to be enough to achieve a lasting peace (if anything, the latest Israeli statements about annexing even more of Palestine are an indicator of more bad things to come).
The truth is that while the Empire does not have the power to break the will of the Syrian people, it has plenty enough strength left to prevent peace from breaking out in Syria.
Or Iran?
Who knows? It is possible to predict the actions of a rational actor. “Rational” implies a minimal degree of intelligence and sanity. The problem is that we cannot be sure about the intelligence of the folks currently remaining on duty at the Pentagon while we can be absolutely sure that the Israelis are completely insane and delusional (as racists always are). So far, the Israelis have failed to get the US to attack Iran. Clearly, there were some intelligent and sane people at the Pentagon (in the tradition of Admiral Fallon) but how sure can we be that by now they have not all been purged (or corrupted) by the Neocon regime?
When I speak of the stupidity of the US leaders, I don’t mean that as an insult. I mean that in a diagnostic sense: these folks are simply not very bright. Check out Dmitry Orlov’s excellent “Is the USS Ship of Fools Taking on Water?” for a very good discussion of the increasingly important role stupidity is playing in the actions of the Empire. And Orlov is not the only one thinking this. By now most Russians are pretty convinced that stupidity and gross incompetence is what best characterizes US decision-making. If it wasn’t for the very real risks of war, the Russians would spend their time laughing at the cluelessness of the “indispensable nation’s” leaders…]
When I look at the fact that, at least so far, the US has not dared overt military aggression against Venezuela, I cannot imagine anybody at the Pentagon or CENTCOM having the stomach for a war against Iran. But, again, I am assuming intelligence and sanity, which applies neither to Mr. MAGA nor to the Israelis.
The DPRK? The Ukraine? Libya? Country X?
In strategic analysis, one should never say never, but I submit that the chances of a full-scale US military attack on the DPRK, in the Ukraine, in Libya or against Country X (replace X with whatever country you like) are slim. Frankly, that train has already left the station. Of course, “Country X” is vague enough to remain a possibility at least in theory (maybe some new tiny “Grenada” can be identified to, in Michael Ledeen’s immortal words “throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business” (after all, that is what this great American hero – Reagan – did after the US had to run from Lebanon), but unless the Trump Administration reaches a new level of incompetence, arrogance, and insanity, I don’t see where Uncle Shmuel might decide to “restore democracy” next.
Conclusion: Venezuela still in the cross-hairs or already under attack?
When dealing with a terminally dysfunctional administration like the Trump Administration (just look at how often people get sacked or resign from it! Check here for the latest case), we have to assume that it is capable of the worst, most illogical, and even catastrophically self-defeating actions. An overt attack on Venezuela would undoubtedly fall into this category. We, therefore, need to set aside all the many statements made by various US officials (whether threatening or appeasing) and look at what the US is actually already doing. When we do that, we see that the US is already engaged in warfare against Venezuela, even if this warfare is mostly covert. Furthermore, this covert warfare has failed, at least so far. However, and even more worrisome, the US has paid very little, if any, political price for its completely illegal aggression against Venezuela. So the real question is not whether the US will decide to launch a full-scale overt military aggression against Venezuela but whether there are any factors which would inhibit the US from crossing the deniability threshold?
I can think of at least one such factor: the inevitable blow-back against any “Yankee” military intervention in the Latin American public opinion and the subsequent and potentially severe consequences for US puppets (à la Bolsonaro for example) and various comprador regimes (in Colombia for example) on the continent. Other than that, my biggest hope is that the debacle in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere will be sufficient to persuade US officials that one more military disaster would not yield any benefits to their interests.
The clock is running and the Neocon gang in the White House has to decide either way – blame it all on somebody else (the Venezuelan people, the Russians, the Chinese, Hezbollah, Iran, Martian extraterrestrials, etc.) and leave or try an overt military intervention and hope that things go better than they always do.
What do you think? Will the Trump Administration go to war and, if yes, where?
PS: quick Ukrainian update: neither Poroshenko nor Zelenskii have anything resembling a real program (albeit Zelenskii just released a 10-point “plan” which is simply silly, no point in discussing it now). Since both of them will be US puppets, this is not a big problem: the course of the Ukraine will not change as a result of this election anyway. Poroshenko’s campaign in weak, he is trying to cater to the Russian speaking population (he even goes as far as sometimes speaking in Russian, which is technically illegal for him!), but that is way too late by now: everybody hates him and the regime he represents. Zelenskii, in contrast, has a very dynamic and effective campaign – mostly videos – in which he says stuff which Poroshenko could never say. Most observers, including myself, think that since the 2nd round of voting is a competition of anti-ratings (negative perception) Zelenskii will win. Time is running out for Poroshenko, he better come up with something dramatic, or he needs to run. As for Yulia Vladimirovna, she clearly is in discussions with the Zelenskii people to see if they can form a political coalition in the Rada. I believe that these negotiations will be kept secret until the 2nd tour, at which point a “coalition of Zelenskii supporting factions” will be created in the Rada.
The Venzuealean government and PDVSA have ruined the nation’s infrastructure over decades. The blackouts are very predictable and possibly inevitable at this point. No sabotage required.
There is no reason to believe there will be U.S. invasion. Why would Trump want a collapsing country with a devastated economy. Everyone has seen that story in Iraq, and no one wants to pay for that again.
Perhaps Russia will put up the cash but that seems unlikely. The limited number of troops seem to be there to make sure that S-300 systems don’t vanish in the turmoil after the government falls. The numbers are far too small to prop up the Maduro regime.
____
Very similar logic rules the potential for an invasion of Iran. The economic pressure is doing more than enough to cripple their ability to export terror. Netanyahu’s victory shows that no one fears Iran troops or Iranian paramilitaries (Hamas and Hezbollah)
In fact the stage is set for the end of Shia sponsored destabilization of the middle east. Iran is going to have to choose how to spend its rapidly diminishing oil wealth. War abroad or peace at home. Give that das Ayatollah Furher Khemeni is a National Socialist sociopath, he may try to choose war abroad. Hopefully saner minds will prevail, but don’t bet on it. Iran may choose to become a failed state like Somolia.
No one else on this site brings the Q Anon viewpoint, so I guess it’s my job to be Pollyanna. Q: “Israel will be saved for last.” If “Trump and the patriots,” as they’re called in Q-land, are indeed engaged in a massive struggle against the Deep State, and do in fact know where the seat of control lies, doesn’t it make sense that they would pretend to be kosher until the final operations are put into place?
Pompeo, Bolton, Abrams, etc. can rave and war monger all they want to keep Israel happy, but until such time as Trump actually does launch military operations besides lobbing show missiles into Syria for domestic political consumption (some Q people think they were partially aimed at ISIS), then I’m going to keep making Pascal’s wager on the Q narrative and give Trump the benefit of the doubt. There’s no question that whoever Q is, he/they is a Trump insider.
People with such limited reasoning capacity, shouldn’t talk about words like logic, and a whole lotta nonsense.
The economic pressure is doing more than enough to cripple their ability to export terror
Total hogwash. The source of all “terrorism” in the Middle East is Israel and it proxies – USA, al Qaeda, ISIS, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UK, France etc. In fact, the Americans and their allies are paying terrorists to attack Iran domestically. The Iranians have yet to set off a bomb in Tel Aviv. The Israelis destroyed a big shopping centre in Tehran not long ago.
Also, FYI, Iranian oil exports are doing fine – because of events in Venezuela and Libya. The quantity is the same as before, but the price is higher than it would otherwise have been.
Analysis: Iranian oil exports recover close to pre-sanction levels
https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/oil/040919-analysis-iranian-oil-exports-recover-close-to-pre-sanction-levels
Zionist. It needs to be a button.
There will be probably be an “incident” in the Kerch strait
Ukrainian adventurism in Black Sea risks pulling NATO into war with Russia – senators
The Wikipedia page has the incongruous paragraph relating to apparently nothing:
Very comprehensive article re: Venezuela ,but I couldn’t believe it did not include the reason the US will do nothing militarily overt: the presence of both Russian and now Chinese troops. It ain’t Granada anymore, Dorothy.
robertmagill.wordpress.com
There are no Chinese troops in Venezuela. That was fake news. And the small contingent of Russian servicemen probably has some technical/educative mission.
The real reason for the US not attacking is they can’t get anything real done anymore. Flying to the moon again or even to Mars? LOL!!!
The end of this empire can already be seen…
Countries pursue aims that do ‘not yield any benefits to their interests.’ Tragically, this is only discovered retrospectively: when it is too late. Power (manifested as interest) has been present in every conflict of the past – no exception. It is the underlying motivation for war. Other cultural factors might change, but not power. Interest cuts across all apparently unifying principles: family, kin, nation, religion, ideology, politics – everything. We unite with the enemies of our principles, because that is what serves our interest. Power is the cause of war.
https://www.ghostsofhistory.wordpress.com/
“As the man said no one ever went broke betting on the intelligence of the American people”,which includes its leaders as they twist and turn tweets and twitters and brainwash their followers.!!!
As you pointed out, time is running out for the Trump administration, and people like it when Trump acts presidential and goes to war. Therefore I say that the Trump administration will go to Venezuela, for all the reasons you mentioned, it’s low hanging fruit, it’s close to the US and Venezuela has no powerful friends close by. I also would add, Trump is John Bolton’s sock puppet, and Latin America seems to occupy much of Bolton’s thoughts right now. He not only threatens Maduro, but not even Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua escapes his wrath, and he recently said “In this administration, we’re not afraid to use the phrase ‘Monroe Doctrine,’ this (Venezuela) is a country in our hemisphere.” So take that, Latin America.
On a personal level, war with Venezuela would be a disaster and a human tragedy and definitely not a cake walk. War in Venezuela will only ultimately further isolate the US in the world and especially in Latin America, a catalyst that accelerates the unraveling of the whole empire.
Personally, I don’t think that the war monger (neocons) have gotten over the egging the Vietnamese people gave us, and have some sort of sick need to try and prove their manhood over and over again–never quite managing to do so. The lesson that they have never learned is that no matter how much money is poured into the MIC, no matter how powerful your weapon systems are, no matter how overwhelming your statistics are on paper, you can’t sell something to people who don’t want to buy what you are selling. We may be able to destroy country after country, but the spirit of the people never dies. All we really succeed in accomplishing is destroying our nation in vain hopes of being an empire no one else wants us to be.
What alternate universe are you talking about? Time must be very different there.
Trump has just been been fully exonerated by the Mueller investigation. His popularity is now soaring to new heights (1).
Or, by time do you mean six years left of eight total? The maximum possible allowed to a two term president.
Given that part of TRUMP’s popularity is ending unfunded foreign wars, this must also be an ‘alternative universe’ quote. This administration is drawing down troop commitments in Syria and Afghanistan (2).
____
There is one nation ramping up for war. Iran openly admits that their attempt to break U.S. sanctions is failing (3). Psychopathic head of state, Khemeni needs something to distract from his unpopularity. An unprovoked attack on Saudi Arabia is the most likely scenario.
_____
(1) https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/11/poll-58-of-voters-approve-trump-economy-ahead-of-2020/
(2) http://tass.com/world/1050164
(3) https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/03/05/590230/Iran-EU-trade-channel-INSTEX-FATF-sanctions
Regarding your first two points, that Trump’s popularity is soaring due to the Mueller report and also due to his (fake) troop drawdown in Syria, your thought is remotely comprehensible only if you are taken to be sarcastic. Regarding your third point:
1. The US public is weary of eighteen years of war in the greater Middle East.
2. An attack on Iran would likewise be very unpopular in Europe and would definitely not have the support of European allies.
3. Iran has friends close by like China, Russia, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.
4. Khamenei isn’t stupid and an unprovoked attack on Saudi Arabia or its interests would most certainly be an Anglo-Zionist false flag. Ergo, the US will attack Venezuela.
Gross ignorance of contemporary geopolitics and simple geography, and a simplistic and superficial view of history have always been Trump’s Achilles heel.
Even so, at this late date, Trump is still preferable to the bloodthirsty harpy he defeated, but the difference between them within a foreign policy context diminishes on a daily basis.
The most likely explanation for the current war mongering is that Trump made a Faustian bargain with Israel’s neocon puppets: his exoneration for their support; his engaging in reckless warmongering, their guarantee of his reelection and- if necessary- a subsequent pardon for him and his family- particularly its kosher branch.
As the Saker points out, the US military is only capable (in a political context) of a “standoff” campaign against Venezuela. An invasion is out of the question. Not to insult the indisputably courageous Americans who have fought in real combat, but the reality is that the allegedly invincible United States military has- at least since 1945- a very lackluster record.It appears to pick and choose its opponents in inverse proportion to their perceived strength. Even National Socialist Germany and Imperial Japan were vastly outnumbered and outgunned. The conquests of mighty Grenada and Panama might serve as typical American victories. American military triumphalism is a first class joke, but a bad and tragic joke.
The players are coming out the woodwork, the era of bullshit and pretend is over.
The US revel one side support of Israel becuase it always did no more pretend peace process
The US policy on China because it threatens their hegemony and says so
The US policy on Russia because they threaten their hegemony & says so
US on hauwai 5G because it prevents them spying as revealed by snowdon
The nations ramping up for war against Iran are Israel and USA. But there is not stamina enough. Even the neocon psychopaths feel that things can easily go out of control. Remember Iraq and the Maidan fiasco ending with Crimea in Russia. Iran is a quite large country with some limited but non-negligible retaliation capabilities.
Ever questioned why Donald Trump (conman) is pouring $billions into US military?
He awaits his 2nd term and then the Bombs will be flying towards Iran/ Venezuela! Donald is crazy-loonie bin-he pretends of innocents–check out who he has appointed to do his dirty work–thugs
The SS Flag on the soldier’s image in the article is fake!
Indeed
This applies to most contemporary American “elites”. Even those who are young. There is the issue with US higher education in the fields you mentioned. Mostly doctrine-mongering and delusions.
Feeling? Possible. Comprehension? No. Most of them are draft-dodgers and products of US humanities academic field who never served a day in uniform anyway.
Sorry, but you are 180 degrees out from actuality. Iran is ramping up for war with the U.S. Their lawmakers are chanting “Death to America” (1). So we know exactly who wants to attack whom.
The U.S. reaction to an a Iranian first strike against U.S. troops will involve bombing Tehran, plus oil export and refining capabilities, into tiny bits. No invasion means no bill for ‘reconstruction’ and no soft targets for Iranian terrorists to attack. The goal would be defined as “Breaking Iran” not “Taking Iran”.
_____
(1) https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2019-04-09/iranian-lawmakers-convene-with-chants-of-death-to-america
You are correct:. Iranians have not forgotten the UK-US coup against them in 1953 that installed the US-UK puppet Shah and his hated secret police, and they have been preparing for a US-instigated attack since 1979. Why shouldn’t they open their Parliament with an anti-Uncle Samantha chant?
And the civilized world has not forgotten how in 79 & 80 barbaric Islamic ‘revolutionaries’ bravely held secretaries and file clerks hostage for over a year for the greater glory of Mohammad after violating the U.S. embassy in Tehran.
It does not matter how much the uncouth savages of Islamic National Socialist Republic of Iran have prepared. Retribution for that obscenity will leave them broken and shamed for all the world to see. And, the civilized world will cheer and rejoice in the delivery of justice.
Yes, the world will rejoice once the governments that spread deconstructive US neo-liberalism and also sponsor illegal regime changes are sent packing through political or military means.
Paid Hasbarist. It needs to be a button.
Would that be any less harmful than KSA’s continuing war on Yemen, a war which has killed tens of thousands?
You have nothing against psychopaths so long as you agree with them.
Personally, I’m glad Reagan ‘ran’ from Lebanon. It would’ve a disastrous US war in the ME for Israel, putting the Oded Yinon plan into action 20 years early.
Which kind of undermines your thesis-title, Saker. The game’s up: Washington can’t really haul off and attack any more countries if Russia and/or China forbid it.
What the civilized world may have forgotten is the failed US rescue mission in Iran, 1980, ‘Operation Eagle Claw’.
The Trump administration may go to war, but there’s an unmistakably different ambience from the past.
For example, the whole of the West cheered Israel’s victory in 1967, and they were ready for war after 9/11, but the Western public now has some awareness of practical Zionism and can see that they were tricked into the Iraq war.
Western elite governments and their media are separating from their publics (MAGA, Brexit, Yellow Vests, etc.) so, metaphorically, the tide seems to be turning against Zionism – which doesn’t mean that there won’t be an Iran war – just that it will get little public support.
Western elites get further isolated, and with some luck, the public can maybe even finish with them.
And BTW, the words “elite” and “Zionist” are completley interchangeable.
All Western elites are Zionist, globalist, multicultural and open frontiers.
QAnons? Really? Well, I guess it’s true what they say: hope springs eternal.
YES!!! I had to say it out loud, having already used up my ‘Agree’ button.
U.S. reactions usually follow the law of unintended consequences: In 2001 U.S. invaded Afghanistan to erase Taliban and now the Taliban are winning and NATO troops are running away. In 2003 U.S invaded Iraq and now Iraq is in the Iran sphere of influence. In 2014 U.S. promoted a putsch in Ukraine and now Crimea is in Russia. Considering the failed nature of the last American adventures, by attacking Iran, the likelihood of just another U.S. failure is extremely high. That’s happens when geopolitics are run by amateurs. And messianic neocons are amateurs on the subject.
Taqiyya deceiver. It needs to be a button.
http://www.inquiryintoislam.com/2010/06/what-is-taqiyya.html
The civilized world (outside the Kosher Pale) will also never forget how barbaric US and NATO air forces rained death and destruction upon innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure in Serbia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, etc. Those were far greater acts of savagery than holding file clerks and secretaries hostage and ultimately releasing them unharmed.
And that world will also not forget how the cowardly IDF ran away from a few thousand light infantry in Southern Lebanon and responded by bombing civilian areas of Beirut.
I don’t know where they will go to war next. They are also being aggressively belligerent in the South China sea.
Here is PBS reporter, Judy Woodruff, acting like a State Department official.
Purely theoretically China seems to be “logical” target because China is vulnerable geographically and can be “contained” beyond First Island Chain. There US can leverage one of very few real advantages she has left–her Navy, and especially submarine force which can cut Chinese Indian Ocean SLOCs. US desperately needs some kind of military victory to prop up crumbling edifice and what’s left of global trust in US economic and military institutions. Add here arrogance and stupidy of US elites and who knows–desperate times call for desperate measures. Especially after Russia indicated that she is not interested talking to Trump Admin. The window of opportunities is closing.
Yes, that’s the corporate media’s meme on the subject, offered up with greater and greater frequency — Q Anon is easily dismissed simple-mindedness. And the corporate media get everything right. Or wait … is it the other way around?
Qanon pretends to be part of a high level intelligence group. Q is there to support Trumps stupid ranting by claiming he is talking in code! Gematra I think he says, or some bullshit like that. Q tells Trumpsters that there are 40,000 sealed indictments ready to be issued. Q posted that McCain and Poppy Bush were executed after Military Tribunals. Obama hadn’t been seen for a while and Q said Obama was in Guantanamo Bay being interrogated and he was crying like a bitch begging or his life, a couple days later Obama was seen at a basketball game. Q told Trumpsters that Trump was going to issue Marshal Law when he serves the sealed indictments to the evil pedophile dems in order to stop the violence by the left when they find out about the mass arrests. Not to worry and comply with orders issued because they were not the targets of the government. Every response from the Trumpsters was positive to Marshal Law and supported Trumps decision 100%. They believe Trump is anointed by God and pray for him every day.
I have a different view of these events…different from most of you and for sure different from the drooling, retarded, short bus riding republicans supporting Trump. Trump probably meant a lot of the things he campaigned on but once he accepted Jewish money he sold out. He thought he could get away from doing what they ordered, so he was brought down to reality with the Mueller Investigation. During the investigation he moves the embassy, gives them Jerusalem and now the Golan Hieghts. Trump is, was and has always been compromised. Trump is a criminal conman who has been given the keys to the bank along with a get out of jail free card. Trump was their perfect choice to bring in the final stage in their quest to become the next world power. For Israel to become the rulers of the world they need an alliance with China and the US and Russia to war with each other. The alliance with China is done China has been given control of Israel’s 2 largest ports. China just informed the US that before any US ship can enter these ports they have to disarm the weapons systems.
I read a few years ago that Israel had brought into the US nuclear weapons and placed them in strategic locations. Like everything that Israel does against the US it was never heard of again. I believe the US will invade Venezuela, because it’s part of the Zionists plan. But I also believe the US will invade Cuba, Nicaragua and Mexico. And like the article states the invasion will be a massive bombing campaign targeting civilian populations. These murderous indiscriminate acts of violence will shock the rest of the world! The Russian people will demand their government intervene and the full force of Russia’s Military will come down on the US turning the tide of Latin American aggression. The US is already showing the Mexico card at the border situation. The only way that Israel can run the world from Jerusalem is for US and Russia to become weak or destroyed.
Americans will have no place to go, not even Canada if such an event were to happen. Canada will sell you out in a minute and allow Russian troops to enter the north, while hoards of angry Latin American guerilla armies enter from the south. The bible predicts this event in the destruction of “Mystery Babylon”. It warns people to leave before the coming destruction. The attached clip is from an ex-military intelligence officer that has been warning people in the US for a long time now. He pretty much comes to the same conclusion as I have, take a look.
“Death to America” is an expression of collective anger and reminder to the world the nature of eth beast that is America.It
is like your mother explaining to you that the stars in the sky are Ben Guirin , Silver, Abba Eban ,Shamir and Sharon, and fallen IDF gang member every time you get upset with Israeli casualty at the hand of the riffraff Gazan youth.
can US use or rely India’s newly acquired capacity to shoot down satellite ,to hurt Chinese aerial responses , electronic control and coordination of war time actions ?
Not as long as Russia is involved in the game.
http://tass.com/world/1053451
comments like this are more proof that the country is beyond doomed.
The country is long gone. Q proposes to take it back, naming all the right crooks in the process and demonstrating bona fides as a Trump insider. It’s the only game in town that offers any kind of future for the U.S. So adopting a wait-and-see attitude about it constitutes pathological credulity, you say? Well, I guess that’s what you trolls do, isn’t it?
And the greatest nation with the greatest military and all its stink tanks and greatest blah blah blah couldn’t come up with a plan to free them.Hilarious.!!!
I’ve been hearing this theme about war with Iran for about 20 or 25 years now. Yet it never happens, nor does it ever seem like there’s any evidence it will happen.
Interesting how anyone who speaks the truth about US warmongering and incompetence is immediately shot down by the brainwashed trolls. They somehow can’t fathom their greatest heroes such as Heston and Reagan were paid actors working for Israel and the MIC, as they continue to preach their mantra of world bully.
The only evil empire I see is the US, bringing hell and destruction wherever it finds a nation willing to stand against US/Zionist policy.
There will be no war on Korea.
There will be no war on Iran.
There will be no war on Venezuela.
First two cases are self-explanatory.
Concerning Venezuela if attacked many Russians will be killed and so Russians would definitely retaliate on all US forces in the Levant, leading inevitably to nuclear war.
One aspect of a limited war is the pr angle. If the US cant be beat measured in conventional war metrics, it can get it hair mussed by losing a few high value aircraft like F35 and maybe a sub or aircraft carrier. The pr fallout is very hard to predict. Could be like the tet offinsive, that a media metric might be more effective or at least attainable. Maybe a few hypersonic weapons would get the ink to flow in unpredictable directions
The US public has never had any say on whether the US goes to war, weary or not.
No one cares what Europe thinks.
Russia is flat broke, China fragile as china, Iraq, Syria, n Lebanon all non-entities with zero military capability. Iran would have to defend itself alone.
Stupidity is not in short supply anywhere. Iran’s leaders are true believers, they would have no problem with a nuclear exchange because no matter how many deaths result Allah will know His own. For death cults, MAD is not a deterrent, but an inducement.
Why? Venezuela is collapsing all on its own. If it ever recovers, it will only resume pumping oil. Neither the US nor SArabia want that. Still, it could make for good headlines, so Trump just might do it. But probably via proxy thru Brazil n Columbia, not by direct invasion.
Yes US must fight and die for IS like always.
PressTV: How Zionism Infiltrated The United States
Interview with Scholar and Journalist, Mark Bruzonsky. Mark Bruzonsky, a Jewish, American Scholar and Journalist, has been a key member behind the scenes of the Israeli Palestinian peace initiative in the 1980s, meeting with Former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and with Palestinian officials. In this exclusive interview with Press TV’s Autograph, Mr. Bruzonsky talks about the challenges and missed opportunities he witnessed first-hand, and how Zionist groups infiltrated American politics, US institutions and organizations. He goes further to explain the specific time and day Obama sold out to the AIPAC lobby, and how President Obama would never dare oppose the stronghold of the Zionist, Israeli Lobby in the US.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Mark+Bruzonsky
It is also something else: the sorely mistaken notion that the U. S. can conjure a democracy out of the wreckage of these conquered countries à la postwar Germany and Japan. Of course, what these former D-average history students forget is that both of those nations already had longstanding histories and traditions of competent, highly ordered governance and bureaucracy. I cannot speak for the details of the former country (I am certain there are others here more expert than myself with how the German political system functioned during the Third Reich), but the Empire of Japan, as a constitutional monarchy modeled after Prussia, had most of the legal and political infrastructure in place to allow for a smooth transition to postwar democracy. The Americans did not introduce democracy to the Japanese—their government was already functioning as a quasi-democracy before hostilities, adhering to the Meiji Constitution even during wartime (which was the instrument that allowed for the Tōjō cabinet’s eventual collapse). Additionally, it was already a thoroughly modernized, Westernized country by the time the first shots in the Japan-China War were heard. By 1938 they had, among other things, one of the largest film and music industries in the world, one of the most technologically advanced militaries, were already beginning to introduce television to the public, and began work on the shinkansen (bullet trains), which were originally meant to link Japan to Chōsen (Korea) via subterranean tunnels. Economic growth, too, was moving apace; the growth of the empire’s GDP between 1925 – 1938 was approximately 8% per year. Finally, it also cannot be overlooked that the Japanese home islands were comprised essentially of a mono-ethnic people free of the internecine cultural and historical squabbling which would plague later would-be democracies.
Of course, the legend has since been perpetuated throughout the world that the Americans alone bestowed the gift of competent democratic governance upon the vanquished Axis nations. Ever since they have been attempting to replicate their chimeric success in places which, by their lack of tradition in uprightness of governance, national unity, and lack of political infrastructure and sheer collective intelligence, make competent democratic rule impossible.
Not that such details will ever stop this and future administrations from squandering American blood and tax money on their perpetual “humanitarian interventions”.
So Mr Saker, why is Putin always giving cover to the Nutyahoo ? Is he a fake savior too ?
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/04/putin-netanyahu-meet-moscow-israeli-elections-190404104013967.html
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2019/04/04/Netanyahu-meets-Putin-in-Moscow-soldiers-remains-returned-to-Israel/4681554381036/
The low-IQanon folk are good for a laugh, you must admit, enacting as they do their delighfully pitiable joke upon themselves, all the while staring agape, their feeble cerebral machinery struggling to comprehend why everybody else is pointing and sniggering at their ideological pratfalling.
Some may worry that these people are allowed to vote. More immediately worrisome, however, is that these intellectual exemplars are allowed to operate heavy machinery, handle sharp objects, and procreate.
A silver lining: what an eloquent case they do make for resuscitating eugenics.
I think China gave the FUKUSZ ‘war’ machine a signal back in 2006 [and again in 2015], to be taken serious. When a Chinese Submarine Appeared In The Middle Of A Carrier Battle Group – Link to: War History Online
Gorbachev talked about ” perestroika ” ( what means reconstruction in russian ) ,but perestroika of what ? he meant perestroika comunism , he wanted to reconstruct communism . But communism , the system , was beyond repair in the USSR , production capitalism was better , and Russia ( 50% of the USSR ) could not sustain so many parasitic , and ” diverse ” soviet republics .
Trump talks about MAGA , make America great again , I wish him , and America , success and good luck of course . But our system of financial oligarchic capitalism can still be repaired ? .
America is sanctioning , threatening , insulting and making wars and coups to too many countries at the same time , including friendly countries , this is a sign of weakness and desperation , not of strength . America with 300 million ” diverse ” people ( inmersed in a civil war of sexes , races , with large parts of the population improductive ) can not rule a world of 7,500 million people .
The more time goes on, the more obvious it seems to me that Chump is a guy under the thumb of some heavy neo-con blackmail. The man just twists and turns in the wind blowing out of their asses. It wouldn’t surprise me if the golden showers tape was real after all.
I’ve seen your “civilized world” blueprint laid out in your Talmud and have seen the marvelous results: the 66 million you slaughtered in Russia, 7-16.5 million deliberately starved to death in 1932 Ukraine, Europe laid waste 1940-44, occupation of Poland and Germany, your ongoing program of genocide in the Middle East. The very definition of barbaric is what you did to Rachel Corrie and the USS Liberty.
Yes, “the civilized world will cheer and rejoice in the delivery of justice”–the first moment a nuclear warhead is dropped on Tel Aviv. In fact, I’ll buy the first round of champagne.
Latin American populations sympathize with Venezuela and some of the same can be said of the left in Europe, a very substantial part of the electorate.
Venezuela with its socialist policies is especially dear to European pro-immigration lefties while these lefties simultaneously form much of the power base of European puppet regimes, for example, in Germany. It would be problematic to alienate them by bombing Venezuela. The situation with Syria was/is rather different because (a) European lefties do not consider the Assad government to be on the left and (b) European lefties tend to be fanatically islamophile, which renders them unable to recognize the Takfiris in Syria as the terrorist they truly are. Just look at how difficult it currently is for governments like the ones in Germany and Sweden to react adequately to Daesh affiliates returning from Syria. If American proxies were, however, to invade Venezuela, then that would immediately remind the European left of the Nicaraguan contra. Yes, European lefties have fewer problems with Daesh than with Latin American right-wing death squads. That’s just how it is.
There has been a redoubled effort by European media to paint Venezuela in a bad light. This campaign has not yet removed the support Venezuela has at the grass root level of the European left.
Previous adversaries like Milosevic, Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi and Assad could also be painted as brutal dictators . (In the minds of European audiences, Milosevic was associated with alleged atrocities during the civil war in Bosnia.) To various degrees, they could also be painted as representing direct threats to Europe or Israel. None of that has happened or seems likely in Maduro’s case.
The Sanhedrin and the Rabbi’s are pushing hard for the self fulfilling prophesy of the coming of the Moshiach. They are using all powers at their disposal, including Magick, Gematria and their control of Freemasonry. I would not be surprised if many infant goyim get drained of blood in sadistic rituals to help further the cause.
We can be certain that the Rabbi’s would love 2019, 100 year anniversary of Versailles, to be the year of the coming of the Moshiach. Here are a few things going on that point to this:
– The Kushner Middle East peace plan, created in secret by 4 jews, will be released at the end of April.
– It appears that the Kushner plan will strip custodianship of Jerusalem from the Hashemite Hassan of Jordan and give it to MBS and Saudi Arabia.
– Trump giving Jerusalem and Golan to the jews, and indicating that the West Bank is next.
– Jews have created caves and secret synogogues under the Temple Mount and the Church of the Holy Sepulcre. They are performing secret rituals at both places.
– This latest jew-moon landing was supposed to plant the text of the “Hebrew Bible” and the testimony of a “holocaust survivor” on the moon. I do not know why, but this was astrologically and likely esoterically significant.
I am sure I will think of other indications later, but that will suffice for now.
One of Saker’s beloved “sidebars”:
Agree button already used.
Orlov is the posterboy for the obnoxious and arrogant jew. Aside from his article being a complete waste of time, the only thing he really accomplished was crowing about his 3 week vacation to the tropics. I find this hypocrisy particularly galling coming from a Global Warming prophet like Orlov who bans anyone from his blog for merely expressing doubt.
Orlov, like so many other jews, considers himself better than the hoi polloi goyim because he is an “academic” and an “intellectual”. In reality he is just another lying jew, who, even after a decades of non-melted glaciers and non-melted ice caps contradicting Warmist Prophesy, and now after several successive years of record cold winters of increasing severity, still cannot admit the he was a complete idiot. So instead he plays the “deny until you die” card.
To a large extent, that sick need can be detected consistently in people who lust for power, and that includes those, like the Cackling Hyena, who aren’t supposed to have balls, but do.
I also see it a lot in most people who are products of high achieving parents; they never quite measure up, but are desperate to. Luckily for the rest of us, most of them want it on the cheap, and they’re truly mediocrities.
I don’t know about all that, but I’ve always thought that if USA weakens, or if civil war breaks out, the Mexican military would go in and retake their old possessions in the southwest, with the full support of the local US Mexican and Latino populations acting as a guerilla army in support. It would be quite feasible, especially as the Latino population continues to grow. Perhaps the white and black nationalists wishing to establish their own ethno states could in fact be allies of Mexicans in such a war against the globalist-Zio-liberals wanting to keep USA going. Such an event would be a massive shock to the world system and have far-reaching consequences we can hardly now predict, and I am not sure that the other major superpowers Russia and China would welcome it.
Says it all.
Reality discombobulates ziohasbarats every time,
@Saker
If you check out Anglin’s Daily Stormer today, their answer is “yes” and that it will be Somalia. I wonder if their predictions will be correct. Any other suggestion?
The Saker said: “….the immorality of this administration”
Compared to what, exactly? This admin is no more or less corrupt than any that preceded it, or will succeed it, because :
“Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”,”improved”, nor “limited” in scope, simply because of their innate criminal nature.”
The Saker said: “..we see that the US is already engaged in warfare against Venezuela, even if this warfare is mostly covert.”
This just in: if you want governments in the first place, then you must have wars. [So get over it.]
Wars are the “business” of all governments – both internal wars on its slave/citizens, and wars on other countries. As Randolph Bourne noted : “War is the health of the state.”
In other words, for any individual who wants and supports government, continual wars by those governments are “just” a part of the price they must pay for the fulfillment of their [including the Saker’s] grandiose fantasies.
A Partial Solution?: Drastically Shrink Government- NOW!
Although there’s really nothing that great about the US constitution outside of the [now voided] Bill of Rights, getting rid of the Pentagon, the CIA, NSA, DARPA , plus all the rest of the unconstitutional tentacles of government [ eg the Fed, IRS] , and shrinking the it all down to its original functions and limits, although far from being a perfect solution, would at least get rid of a large part of the problem, and, who knows, maybe a new, effective way to keep it to its original size and limited function could be found – seeing as how the Bill of Rights has obviously completely failed to limit the growth and power of this criminal gang. called “the federal government” to date.
Or maybe even go beyond the failed constitution, say back to the Articles of Confederation- or even beyond that, to a complete dissolution of the entire US federal government.[My own preference]
But there’s no politician or private individual on the horizon thinking anywhere even close to those lines as far as I can see [except maybe Adam Kokesh] – and in the recent past, not even Ron Paul came close to promoting such a radical agenda.
So get over yourself, stop complaining and live with the consequences of your very own statist “good government” fantasies, Mr Saker. You want it, you got it.
Regards , onebornfree
Minor note: when thinking about “country X” remember that the United States really prefers fighting pointless wars in the desert, where their surveillance and stand-off missiles etc. are a lot more effective. Jungles, not so much.
I mean, these are wars of choice, so choose to fight where it’s easiest.
No, the Trump Administration will not go into any war. It is all speculation and bluster. It merely is posturing on the part of his officials.
She is a member of the council on foreign relations
Once again, with his typical Russian cognitive dissonance, Saker completely misses the ball on this pic:
Clearly these are US Special Forces or at least Rangers.
The reason they put the US flag above the SS flag is not because they are saying that they are Nazi’s who “hate jews”, but because they believe that they are real warriors the equivalent to the SS.
It is important to note that even after all the negative propaganda about the SS and the sham Nuremburg trials where SS officers were executed after fake confessions extracted through crushed gonads, that these American “Heros” don’t emulate any Russian special forces.
Why is that? I will list a few reasons:
– Even if the US Army is Israel’s bitch, no other people cuck for the jews like the Russians
– Russians still try to have it both ways, claiming both that “communists made us do it” and “we defeated Hitler for Russia”.
– The SS were in fact by far the finest soldiers of the war. Far better than the best the Americans and British sent, and infinitely superior to the raping Russian hoards, drunk as ever on Vodka provided by Jews.
Venezuela formed militias years ago , the paramilitary Milicias Bolivarianas , they have about half a million members , and they going to be expanded to 2 million , members https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Bolivarian_Militia_of_Venezuela
The USA confiscated 30.000 million dollars of venezuelan money , what angers venezuelans . Guarrido , with his Obama look , is perceived as a weakling and a traitor by venezuelans , Plumpeo , like a new Neron is trying to set Venezuela on fire , what is not appreciated by the common people , who just want to survive .
China and Russia are investing and helping Venezuela , taking profit from the american clumsiness and supremacism .
The yankees will have a difficult time if they invade Venezuela , captain Bolsonaro , and the narcocolombians know it .
The US cannot win a war with Iran, but it can destroy Iran. Some type of military action is coming.
The recent actions and decrees against Iran already constitute an act of war .
The world is watching to see how effective those Iranian military defense systems will work in a conflict.
If the US chooses to liberate the Venezuelan people, a few hundred S-300 techs and Chinese coolies aren’t going to stop it. Putin thinks he’s being funny, or perhaps protecting Russian investments, but if one of his S-300s were to shoot at, or down, an American jet, he’d lose everything. Chinese troops are completely untested, they’re mostly used as reserve police officers to keep protesters in line back home, so are of no worry. The question is whether it’s worth it to save Venezuelans from the horrors of communism. I’d prefer if it weren’t necessary for the US to intervene but with China and Russia now sticking their nose in, maybe intervention is needed.
I did get it also.
You do two things.
Check the computer time if it is correct.
Than disconnect the modem from your computer.
Wait 15 minutes and reconnect the modem and reboot.
For a time I wondered why Trump appointed war mongers to his Administration. Now, finally, I understand. Trump is a war monger. Well it was worth a try. We knew what Hillary was.
Will Trump confine himself to sanctions, blockades and dirty tricks? We know now that Trump will do whatever Bibi wants him to do. So it is reasonable to expect that Trump will attempt to destroy Iran. And Hezbollah. And whats left of Syria and Iraq. And Russia? And China? Nobody would do something that stupid you say? Stupid has no limits. We have people who believe there is no such thing as boys and girls. That countries should not have borders. That the entire white race is evil. If people were not stupid we would all be living in peace and prosperity.
Are you silly? That was sarcasm.
……………………………………………………….
Jews did suck out all the money from US population.
Chinese did suck out all blood from US economy.
Russians put on breaks on neocon expansion wars.
Future US does look bleak.
Nothing will help US except rebirth. After all Phoenix did it.
Just like Iran was the one thing Obama got right, Iran has been one of the few things Trump has gotten wrong.
Sanctions are an act of war. Trump is endangering his on reelection with these sanctions. Gas prices are starting to skyrocket. High gas prices will continue hurting Trump’s base and will choke off the economic growth we have seen over the past two years. Trump needs to free Iran to sell as much oil as it wants on the open market. Better to leave Iran alone and have cheap gas than to continue carrying the water for Israel and hurt the American people.
That is a Marine Scout/Sniper unit.
The flag appears to be the result of photo editing. The SS Mark inserted on top of another blue flag.
Key tells:
— The discolorations across the white areas of the flag run strictly horizontally. The color variations across blue areas are more natural curves.
— The right shoulder of the trooper in front of the flag contains an unnatural Photoshop indentation where the lightning bolt object insertion is on top of the underlying picture of the soldier. None of the other people in the picture have dark colored gear or unit ID in that shoulder location.
Actually Hasbara, but yes, good idea.
Trump is a judas goat leading America into the zionist satanic NWO and as Rex Tillerson said is dumb F*****g moron! Trump is a shill for the zionists and Israel and the zionist controlled deep state that did 911 and murdered some 3000 Americans and led to the wars that are destroying the mideast and all this destruction on behalf of the zionists and their satanic NWO.
Not only that , but the zio/US and Israel and Britain created AL CIADA and ISIS and all offshoots there of , so the unholy satanic trinity created the very terrorists that these satanic bastards used as an excuse to bomb and invade Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya , Syria , Yemen, and God only knows where else these murdering bastards are bombing and spending 7 trillion and counting and destroying millions of lives!
The zionists are a diabolical draconian , demonic, plague on the earth!
Perhaps Silver was trying to say:
Soros/Obama’s “Deep State” Department official?
PBS deeply opposes President Trump in all things. They are even willing to have their budget cut if that is required to stand against the U.S.
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/03/18/donald-trump-reups-effort-to-eliminate-pbs-npr-federal-funding/
Indeed, the Germans had already essentially been defeated by the Soviets by the time America entered the war, and the only time they faced Germans at something approaching full strength (in the Ardennes), they were driven back before German supply lines were exhausted.
Sure, but they also know who will do the fighting and dying. Remember, the fight song of the IDF is: Onward Christian Soldiers.
“The Jerusalem Conspiracy”
“Trump Panders to His Base at the Republican Jewish Coalition”
Yes. The elites are shit-scared right now, which is why they won’t risk real war, especially if it might involve someone who can actually fight back (like Russia). So they’ll continue economic warfare (sanctions) and politically costless flailing like drone strikes, etc.
+1
@ Sin City Milla
You state “Russia is flat broke”. Where do you get this information from? Could it be the special indoctrination CNN school? Here are some facts.
1. Russia is no.1 producer of wheet since 2015.
2. The drunkard Yeltsin left 400 tons of gold in the till when he left in 2000. Twenty years later Putin put Russia in the top five holders of gold with 2400 tons.
3. America is rusting. See Detroit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=8p5QiOPtX14
4. Russia is regenerating. Here is St. Petersburg
Get your facts straight next time before you comment in this serious webb site, Bozo.
And there is the sign!!!!!!!!!!!
Heard of scavengers are coming through southern borders.
The U.S. is in a very different stance than during the last Iran sanctions and Carter gas lines. The U.S. is an oil exporter (1), so higher oil prices are not a direct hit to the U.S. economy. It does create some winners and losers. However the biggest losers are in California, which is an unwinnable state for Trump.
At the same time, high oil prices are a crushing blow to the economy of oil importer China. If Iranian oil is forced off line it will result in a massive wealth transfer from Bejing oil supplier Russia.
We begin to see the true benefit of The Mueller Exoneration. Christian Russia and the Christian U.S.A. can finally forge closer ties. Boosting Russia’s economy at China’s expense is merely Step #1 in TRUMP’s display of intelligent, long-term, strategic planning.
Strong Trump = Stronger Putin = Stronger Trump. It a virtuous cycle. Those stuck in out-of-date, binary, cold war logic are having difficulty grasping that geopolitics have changed.
______
(1) https://freebeacon.com/politics/u-s-becomes-a-net-oil-exporter-for-first-time-since-truman-presidency/
A123 says: “The flag appears to be the result of photo editing. The SS Mark inserted on top of another blue flag.”
Yep. The US flag also appears to be an insert too. Those guys could be anybody, they could all be actors even, who knows?
Lesson: Given current technology, its a mugs game to assume that any photo/video evidence presented is genuine, including that supposedly depicting “moon landings” , or alleged terrorist attacks [e.g. “live” 9/11 footage, “live” New Zealand mosque attack footage etc. etc. ad infinitum] .
Regards, onebornfree
You must be referring to the recent Israeli attempt to put a spaceship on the moon, laden with “testimony” of a fake “holocaust survivor”, that crashed. I kid you not. LOL
The fake “testimony” found it’s rightful home.
Israel Is Sending So Called “Holocaust Testimony” To The Moon / spacecraft crashes / LOL: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=12410
@ Sin City Milla
You state “Russia is flat broke”. On what kind of imformation you base this conclusion? Here are some facts.
1. Russia is no.1 producer of wheet since 2015.
2. The drunkard Yeltsin left 400 tons of gold in the till when he left in 2000. Twenty years later
Putin put Russia in the top five holders of gold with 2400 tons.
3. America is rusting. See Detroit.
4. Russia is regenerating. Here is St. Petersburg.
Get your facts straight next time before you comment in this serious webb sight, Bozo.
Agreed.
I hope he has a massive coronary.
Claims about the US as an oil exporter need to be carefully qualified:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/rrapier/2018/12/09/no-the-u-s-is-not-a-net-exporter-of-crude-oil/#6492e8944ac1
But this is real
Here is top AIPAC official Jonathan Kessler, threatening that AIPAC will use the same tactics to stifle dissent on American campuses that it uses with Congress. (See Video.)
“How are we going to beat back the anti-Israel divestment resolution at Berkeley?” said Jonathan Kessler, leadership development director for AIPAC, at a recent conference of the lobbying group. “We’re going to make sure that pro-Israel students take over the student government and reverse the vote. This is how AIPAC operates in our nation’s capitol. This is how AIPAC must operate on our nation’s campuses.”–c
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/schumer-im-on-a-mission-f_b_560091?show_comment_id=46190776
I do like your word serious.
Russia reacts always with huge time delay. It took Putin like for ever to stop calling US “our western partners.”
Not sure if this was reply to #69 or #71.
In #69 I wrote that US may break up but that China and Russia may not be too pleased about that. Why? Because it may set a precedent and other big states such as they are may also break up. I think they would just prefer if the US stopped encircling them with its bases and cut down on its rhetoric against them, and cooperated more instead of trying to play the global policeman alone. Russia has its problems too, economic and ethnic. Like Muslim terrorists appearing even in Siberia. And Muslim separatism could be reignited. So why should it wish upon another a misfortune that may befall it too? I would think propping each other up would be a better idea. But then sure, spite knows no limits so they may just continue working against each other to each others’ detriment.
In #71 I was just quoting another website about US starting a war in Somalia.
I don’t know what’s silly about my statement.
Hmmmm…
And almost all Sniper unit patches and symbols feature lightning bolts. I suppose there is an outside chance that this was a real flag. Scout “lightning bolt” plus Sniper “lightning bolt” makes a symbol with two lightning bolts logical for a Scout/Sniper unit.
Common Core has damaged the teaching of U.S. history in favor of indoctrinating “Whites are Evil” theology. Portraying white soldiers bravely fighting in the defense of others is anathema to that indoctrination, so WWII is glossed over. It is regrettably possible that these kids may have accidentally stumbled on symbology they had never seen in context before.
I sincerely hope that this is not the case. If real — this was a career ending moment for everyone identified in the photo.
And hope a herd of Chinese doesn’t start moving across the border into Siberia one day.
Look, nations and countries go through their ups and downs. Just because Russia and China are now on a roll it doesn’t mean it will last forever. It’s best to always be on one’s guard and remember no matter how good the times are they can quickly change. And many great empires have broken up never to return.
The hell I know, maybe we would all be better off it all countries eventually broke up into little principalities.
I agree with you 100%…The German soldier was a professional soldier. In Poland German soldiers were blamed for the mass execution of Polish Military Prisoners. They were taken into the woods shot and buried in mass. It wasn’t until an English reporter uncovered the lies that it was discovered it was the Russians that committed those crimes. The English Military was responsible for accusing the Germans and it was suspected that they were responsible for his murder. More Germans died after the war than during it. That doesn’t even count the numerous Germans that had immigrated to eastern countries and how they lost their property, were raped, murdered and made slaves. The survivors of those areas ended up settling in the US.
I for one do not believe the AngloZionistBritishIsraelUSA lies. If any white people in history can be identified as being responsible for their treasonous, murderous, destruction of another white people and culture is the Anglo Saxon Jew Loving Pigs (BritishIsraelAmericanZionists). These Fucks are not done they are working overtime in the US.
The true history of the invasion of Russia was never told. We were not told Africans, Arabs, Spanish, French, Icelanders, Eastern European, Slovs and other races volunteered to fight with the Nazis!
God Bless you Brother…We are soldiers in the army of the true God!
Venezuela has a lot of O.I.L!
He is truly EVIL!
Those poor babies! There could be no greater honor than killing even more innocent civilians in the war for greater Israel!
Or it is equally possible that they broke outside of the chains of ZOG mind control and figured out that the SS were not only the finest soldiers, but they were the only ones fighting the bad guys.
US Marines, on the other hand, have a tradition of being psyhopathic child murdering jew puppets. If the US ever faces its Nuremburg moment, Marines will be spat upon by the entire planet.
Perhaps these marines figured out what so many Europeans knew decades ago. and are really following what a long line of warriors recognized long ago. It was an honor to fight with the SS because the SS was honorable. Not so the US marines.
These real soldiers below are all SS volunteers:
Danemark:
Per Sørensen, a Danish SS volunteer, here as member of Freikorps Danmark. He died on 24 April 1945 while defending Berlin in the final days of the Third Reich as leader of SS-Panzergrenadier-Regiment 24 “Danmark” of the 11. SS-Panzergrenadier-Division “Nordland.”
An Unterscharführer of the Frikorps Danmark armed with a MP 40 submachine gun at an observation post on the Eastern Front.
Finland:
Home returning parade of the Finnish Waffen-SS Volunteer Battalion.
Adjutant of the Finnish Waffen-SS volunteer battalion at the final inspection after returning home from the Eastern Front. Hanko, Finland, 1st of June 1943.
SS-Unterscharführer Heikki Manninen. He served in the SS-Division Wiking, III Btl. SS-Regiment Nordland. Helsinki, 1943.
Norway:
The Waffen-SS elite Skijegerbattalion Norge, a volunteer Norwegian ski battalion formed in February 1942, fought alongside the 6. SS Gebirgs Division Nord in the far north of the Eastern Front, in Karelia, Finland.
Men from the SS-Skijegerbattalion Norge on the Karelian Front in Finland. This was a Norwegian volunteer ski unit and fought alongside the 6. SS Gebirgs Division Nord.
Two Norwegian Volunteers from SS-PzGrenadier Div 11 “Nordland.” On the left is Per Kjölner (3./SS-Pz.Abt.11 “Hermann von Salza”) and on the right is Thomas Hvistendahl (4./SS-Pz.Abt.11 “Hermann von Salza”). Narva, Summer 1944.
Norwegian volunteers from Regiment Nordland (part of Wiking Division) practicing with weapons in a camp in southern Germany, spring 1941.
Holland:
A Flemish soldier of the 27th SS Volunteer Division Langemarck looks through the rangefinder of a 20mm anti-aircraft gun, and uses the gun as ground support. Narva, Estonia, 1944
Two Flemish volunteers of the Waffen-SS sharing a cigarette, Eastern front, February 1944.
Henk Kistemaker, born on 4 October 1922 in the Netherlands, was an infantryman in the Germania Regiment of the Wiking Division and later a member of a Panther Tank crew in the SS-Panzer Regiment 5 of the division.
Dutch Waffen-SS volunteer Gerardus Mooyman was awarded the Knight’s Cross to recognize extreme battlefield bravery on 20 February 1943. The young SS-Sturmmann was the first Dutch volunteer to receive the Knight’s Cross decoration after single handedly destroying 13 Soviet tanks on 13 February 1943 with his 75 mm anti-tank gun.He continued to operate the weapon alone after his fellow gun crew members had been killed or disabled. During the Battle of Lake Ladoga, around the city of Mga, Mooyman destroyed a total of 23 tanks in snow and freezing cold conditions.
Here, two Dutch soldiers from 23. SS-Freiwilligen Panzergrenadier Division Nederland (niederländische Nr. 1) are cleaning the MG 42 machine gun and the Lafette 42 tripod before going out in battle. Narva, Spring 1944.
Belgium:
Lions Of Flanders – Belgian volunteers in the Flemish 27. Freiwilligen-Grenadier-Division der Waffen-SS.
Estonia:
Estonian soldiers of the Freiwilligen-Bataillon Narwa, on a captured T-34 tank on the eastern front at the Dnieper, November 1943.
Harald Nugiseks, 20th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS. He was awarded the Knight’s Cross in 1944. Nugiseks was captured by Czech communists in May 1945 and turned over to the Soviets who imprisoned him in the Gulag for 10 years. He eventually returned to Estonia in 1958.
Latvia:
Voldemārs Veiss (right), the second-in-command of 2. Lettische SS-Freiwilligen Brigade which will become 19. Waffen Grenadier Division der SS (lettische Nr. 2) in January 1944, briefing his troops, September 1943.
When the unit successfully went into action to contest a hill on the River Volkhov, Veiss was awarded the Iron Cross during the fighting in September 1943, and in February 1944 became the first Latvian to earn the Knight’s Cross, after succesfully defending Nekokhovo.
When the unit successfully went into action to contest a hill on the River Volkhov, Veiss was awarded the Iron Cross during the fighting in September 1943, and in February 1944 became the first Latvian to earn the Knight’s Cross, after succesfully defending Nekokhovo.
gsjackson,
The night Trump won the election, he came out to the cheers of the people and I will never forget how flat he seemed. He didn’t even have an acceptance speech. He didn’t even look that happy. That was the first time I thought there may have been merit in the rumors that he never intended to win.
It’s time to get off the Trump train. It is ludicrous to think that the Neo-Cons are playing a game to eventually entrap Israel. The Neo-Cons ARE ISRAEL. The Neo-Cons ARE the DEEP STATE.
Like the author of article mentions, the administration cannot keep people; the turn over rate is so high that effective administration of a nation is not possible. The only thing that remains a constant is the Neo-Con ideology that puts Israeli-Jewish interests ahead of USA interests, which, granted, may have not been Trump’s ultimate plan, but he doesn’t know what the he is doing, making it very easy for the duplicitous players to take control.
Mike said: And many great empires have broken up never to return.
I don’t know about that Mike, The Jew Parasite infects, steals, destroys and moves on. Hosts destroyed until this day can be identified by writings throughout history. Egypt, Spain, France, Russia, Germany WWI, Germany WWII, USSR, Britton, and now the USA! Everyone of those Empires provide the funding for the next, just as US corporations, money from Wallstreet, Bank Bailout money and Taxpayer money was used to build China into the power they are. There is no way a Country can transform from a peasant economy into an advanced high tech economy without the support of the parasite. US wealth, technology, manufacturing and military secrets were transferred to the new host. Just like the Germans and their technology were transferred to the US.
Just saying it’s not a coincidence that Jews have been identified as being inhabitants of all these countries and eventually expelled or moved on.
Stupid, stupid, etc. Is that the best the MLK loving Sacker can come up with?
Sacker thus reveals himself as a leftist like any other leftist.
Why not get Cuba into the act as well?…invade, invade, etc.
Cuba has fulfilled its role of exposing communism to the workers…pie in the sugar cane fields. Which is why smart White guys in DC, whatever their faults and deficits, were smart enough to see. Advertisments for Capitalism/Elections…. as against The Revolution and Caudillos
I was in Cuba in 2000. Watched Cubans “work”. funny. And listened to Cuban female cadre talk about how civil society has to be crushed since it is the natural seedbed of capitalism. The Brown Ladies were very articulate.
The large residential district in the west of Havana, home to the old and very prosperous ruling class pre Castro, I forget its name, was repopulated by Party People, artists and writers, and the whole nomenclatura of The Revolution. No starving artists in the Fist of the Revolution permitted.
The Leading Social Forces, like the Castros were White, as in the Russian Party…Jews.
Who knows? It still remains to be seen if the Castros were Jews as well. Conversos and all that.
Only if Trump invades Venezuela can Trump be called stupid. Venezuela , from my enfeebled searches, is about two thirds , as the Pee Cee folks insist, not Indian but “Indigenista”. and Black.
Socialist Revolution is now just a Dark thing…literally Matthew Arnolds Armies of the Night.
The Sacker should travel to Argentina and Lead The Revolution. Meanwhile The Revolution in the US is also Dark, and also led by Jews.
The Darkies, United will Never be Defeated.
and Trump cracks another “stupid” joke…send them to the Sanctuary Cities…
Joe Webb
President Putin has no obligation to be the knight-in-shining armour of the Muslim world. The extremist Takfiri minority within Muslims has been many times used against Russia, in Afghanistan, Chechenya and Syria.
Russia is doing enough for world peace, and is right to protect her interests first.
It really is quite pathetic what’s happened to you. It’s as if guy who was invaluable for insights into Putin/Russia died after Trump took the oath and was replaced as “The Saker” by some kind of an idiot.
Whereas I used to check daily in anticipation of something you had written, I read you now simply to see whatever increasingly larger percentage of what you write can only be described as middle school shouting.
When you write something like that you’re just diminishing yourself. Worse, it’s insult added to injury to any of your intelligent readers. Would that it were so that I just had to make it through the childish invective to discover the old incisive Saker. But you sailed that ship years ago.
I didn’t even mention the Azul division because they weren’t SS. But they fought very bravely against the communist jews, as many of them had already in the attempted judaic take over of Spain in 1936.
I once heard that many of Castro’s “partisans” were just communists who had been chased out of Spain by 1938. We know that the French civilian murdering Maquis were little more than the communist jew leftovers from that same “civil” war.
Russians, like US Marines, are still proud of all the murdering that they committed for the jews.
Ahoy,
On the money as usual! If it wasn’t for Yeltsin letting the Jew Oligarts steal Russia’s largest industries, Aluminum, Oil, Media, etc. Russia would be even better. Putin came in and arrested those pigs and the rest fled to the west where they are protected and their billions accepted.
Trump = “Chump”?
Is that supposed to witty?
You do realize that only people with Trump Derangement Syndrome, such as yourself, would even bother to read anything you have to say after that, right?
Grow up, Chimples.
Bwahahahahahaa!!!
jewin’….on a Sunday afternoon……
really……couldn’t get away too soon…..
Pascal’s wager always was an excuse for the status quo…..
Not until 2021, regardless of winner party, if at all. Trump is no warmonger, he’s a wheeler-dealer, and his electoral viability will certainly diminish if he starts a military intervention anywhere. He’ll be shown as a liar who broke his own promises, regardless of country invaded/intervened, Venezuela or Iran. Not that his die-hard Trump supporters care at all if he lies or not, they are useful idiots, they will still vote for him, but he’ll be opening a flank to his detractors that, if properly framed, can keep tabs of the billions Trump is wasting per day in any military misadventure, money that is needed here by, for example, farmers.
His hard-core supporters, rural America, the ones who elected Trump, are still reeling from the blow suffered under the tariff war with China, unable to level their losses with miserable $12 billion in subsidies. On top of that, Trump wants to cut 15% from the current USDA budget, almost $4 billion use to cover, among other things, needed farm insurance for natural disasters. That, with so many farmers exposed to drought, floods, and other climate change-inspired natural phenomena, has prompted a threat to Trump from national farmers associations, for the upcoming elections. Farmers support for Trump will be subjected to a closer scrutiny, after all, though useful idiots voting against their interests (there weren’t then/aren’t now real options for them, had to go for the demagogue), farmers are feeling the pain from Trump’s erratic mercantilistic policies, and the potential threat of hunger works miracles on deluded people. They will realize, only too late, they were used as Trump’s political fodder.
Finally, Trump cannot afford yet another increase in gas prices, all gloating about his “successful economy” will come tumbling down if he starts a war in any direction, particularly, with oil producing countries. Trump can get a lot of support from the Israel-firsters if he starts a war against Iran, however, US society is a lot more complex than petty Israel, and Trump knows that if elections were to be held today, with his low approval ratings, he will lose. He’ll need a lot more than Jews to get elected, and he’s willing to stoop to any level (long shower after), hugging blacks, brown, yellow, red (Martians? Zombies?), etc., just to continue selling the Trump brand from the Mad House.
Lone Wolf
When Putin stations S300’s and S400’s in Syria, and Israel continues to bomb Syria with impunity, not only does Putin lose face, but everyone has to ask if the these missiles really work, which is bad for business.
When America park’s its butt on Tal Afar and turns it into a combined SOP, Takfiri training camp, drone base and NSA spy base it looks bad for Putin, and he loses face.
When America “gives” Golan to Israel and Russia does nothing, Putin loses face.
Then there is the entire OBR project.
The truth here is that Putin never clawed back the stolen wealth from the jewish oligarchs and bourgeoise like Hitler did. Putin has a “understanding” with JP. Is this understanding good for Russians and Russia, or good for the jewish mafia that still own the place.
Fair enough. Let us re-frame:
— U.S. is close to neutral energy import/export
— Russia is an energy exporter
— China is an energy importer
The world proxy for trade in energy is the price oil. It is currently the most easily moved energy resource. The logic I propose still holds. High oil prices drain wealth from China and increase wealth in Russia.
_____
Thorium based nuclear power is the obvious way out of this trap, and China is intensively pushing for such an answer. However, any large scale restructuring if global energy infrastructure will take decades.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/542526/china-details-next-gen-nuclear-reactor-program/
Pompeo is a pot bellied pig , garden variety trash whose only motivation is how much he can enjoy using the power of the US to make himself look important.
Talking about idiots, have you read about the imbecile Bolsonaro declaring that “The Holocaust can be forgiven”? What next? It did not happen?
Lol, talk of incompetent imperialists. They can’t even distribute the correct scripts to their poodles.
https://www.rt.com/news/456471-bolsonaro-responds-holocaust-comments/
US will never break up ever.
Maybe civil war will break out, but that would last very short. In the case civil war would break out Mexicans living in US for generations would join the whites so the civil war would be short lived.
But result of civil war could be that new government would export all Jews to Israel and all blacks to Africa. Some Mexicans joining the Rainbow coalition also could be sent back to Mexico.
My note was concerning war on Somalia.
Somalia is a nonentity concerning any war.
Somalia was only test run for regime change by neocons under Carter administration.
(You know, the old try and error.)
A123 == Hyperactive Zionist POS & Troll… must have written 1/3 of the comments so far…
Spamming much, buddy boy?
If anybody needs any more proof that A123 is a Zionist shill, take a look at its comments under:
http://www.unz.com/gatzmon/hamas-won-again/
Had the idiot Bolsonaro said that, he would have got something right for a change.
Orlov was a big into peak oil at one time.
Thanks for crossposting the link to some of my better work.
I appreciate your assistance in spreading the Truth.
The germans wanted to exterminate the ” inferior ” races , see Plan Ost , to steal their lands
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generalplan_Ost
Killing more than 1 million russian civilians ,children , women ,elderly ,of hunger and cold , just in the 3 year siege of Leningrad was a german genocide , one brother of Putin died in the siege of Leningrad , and his parents nearly died .
German ,and allied troops , were thiefs , murderers , criminals , sadists , cowards , not real soldiers , they were soldiers of the devil , not of God . The two world wars were satanic .
Claims that we are a exporter of oil are very suspect as we IMPORT millions of barrels of oil,thus it is simply propaganda to feed the people,as the man said no one ever lost any money betting on the intelligence of the American people>>>
And the Gutierrez and hispanics , latins , were taken for an inferior race by your beloved nazis .
Even now ,in the EU , just look how Merkel despises greeks , italians , spanish , so , if you are a Gutierrez you must be a low self steem masochist who likes to lick big ugly german ass .
Even the spanish of the Division Azul who went , as mercenaries , for different reasons , to fight with Hitler in WW2 , when they came back to Spain they said how crazy ,evil , blood thirsty , arrogant , godless and vicious criminals were the germans . The Spanish troops refused to kill russian civilians and befriended and protected them from the murderous nazis . In October 1943 Franco ordered the Division Azul to come back to Spain , he too was fed up with the hitlerian hordes .
It is weak and frankly pathetic…
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/netanyahu-trump-putin-love-story-190408095633979.html
Example, real ones stand up !
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/04/dangerous-trump-slammed-911-ilhan-omar-tweet-190414173455328.html
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/04/lauri-love-julian-assange-put-sacrificial-alter-190414110242061.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-13/john-pilger-assange-arrest-warning-history
said:
“Even the spanish of the Division Azul who went , as mercenaries , for different reasons , to fight with Hitler in WW2 , when they came back to Spain they said how crazy ,evil , blood thirsty , arrogant , godless and vicious criminals were the germans . The Spanish troops refused to kill russian civilians and befriended and protected them from the murderous nazis . In October 1943 Franco ordered the Division Azul to come back to Spain , he too was fed up with the hitlerian hordes .”
LOL
Zero proof, a ton of Zionist propaganda.
http://www.codoh.com
The Saker says this:
Race Realists are NOT insane and delusional. Yes, I know he said racist.
Race realism is hard nosed and pragmatic, and understands that there are real differences between the races.
These differences manifest especially in meta data, when you do large population samples.
– You must mean the laughable ‘Generalplan Ost’ which never existed.
– Generalplan Ost is a fake Zionist claim. There are no such authentic ‘Generalplan Ost’ German documents. Simple as that.
Show us if you can. You cannot.
– Like your laughable ‘Generalplan Ost’, there was no such thing as a ‘hunger plan’, and you cannot show us any such “plan”.
– You say more than 1 million were exterminated yet you cannot produce the immense human remains that necessarily would exist if your silly nonsense was factual.
– Leningrad was a strategic target in a war where the Communist Soviets refused to move the civilians of Leningrad. Why did they leav their own people in harms way? They certainly could have evacuated them.
– Yes lots of people died in WWII. So what?
– I see you absurdly cite Zionist Wikipedia, why?
It’s hardly reliable, it’s highly biased & controlled when it comes to Jew interests.
Zionist Wikipedia Editing Course: http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/139189
How Israel and Its Partisans Work to Censor the Internet: http://www.unz.com/article/how-israel-and-its-partisans-work-to-censor-the-internet/?highlight=wikipedi
Q: How do you demolish a propagandist? A: Simply ask them for proof of their assertions.
http://www.codoh.com
Q Anon is the bullshit rantings of idiots who’ve been fooled into thinking this shit is not basically all over and we have nothing but a craven con-man to pick at the scraps.
Americans need to grow the fuck up and learn that there is more to there miserable existence than “killing sandniggers” and yelling OORAH like the bunch of fucking tribal monkeys.
How many Russian military personnel is in Venezuela atm [I thought the number is/was relatively small]?
https://compliancecampaign.wordpress.com/2012/02/22/pentagon-issues-yet-another-hollow-apology/
The flag appears to be the result of photo editing. The SS Mark inserted on top of another blue flag.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/feb/09/us-military-marines-nazi-ss-flag-photo
The Katyn Forest Massacre of twenty-thousand Poles was accepted at Nuremberg as a German atrocity, but is now known, proven, and openly admitted to have been another Soviet mass murder which the Allies covered up.
plus: Katyn facts: ‘Amtliches Material zum Massenmord von Katyn’: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=6&t=758
An observed and verified war time forensic report with data, & photos: https://codoh.com/media/files/documents/documents/katyn_v.pdf
and tons more: https://codoh.com/search/?sorting=relevance&q=katyn
Gas prices have gone up 25% in my area since Trump started his idiotic saber rattling towards Iran. No matter if the US is an oil exporter or not. Supply and demand still holds sway. Less oil on the world market means higher prices.
Honestly, I don’t care about Russia or China. Neither are a threat to the US. Iran is not a threat to the US. Israel is not a friend or ally to the US.
I do care about the increased costs Trump’s actions towards Iran have caused to the American people.
shut up troll , give proof that you are human
It is real.
https://www.google.com/search?q=marine+sniper+unit+and+lightning+bolt+flag&oq=marine+sniper+unit+and+lightning+bolt+flag&aqs=chrome..69i57.10469j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
shut up , you jerk . When I was young many spanish soldiers who had fought in the Division Azul , Waffen Blau 250 , told me THAT , first hand accounts , from the mouth of the soldiers who fought in the Leningrad front .
You are the one who has to give PROOF ( your favorite trick ) that you are sane , give proof that you have more than 70 of IQ , post your certificate , or else this is the last time I will read you , tont0 de los cojones .
I’ll tell you how I see it: twice over the past century, every time the Zionist movement had a strategic plan to put in motion, they managed by means of continued and covert provocations to corner key political figures, and drag them into wars they didn’t want to fight in the first place.
Keiser Wilhelm II did not want WW1, neither did Hitler want WW2. But they both were dragged, against their will, into global conflicts that changed the geopolitical balance of power and allowed the Zionist movement to achieve once-in-a-lifetime strategic objectives: first the issuance of the Balfour declaration, second the creation of Israel.
I think that the Zionist elite’s next goal is simply to destroy Russia. Not just to grab her wealth and riches, as the Saker believes, but because Russia is standing in the way of Israel’s next once-in-a-lifetime strategic objective, which is to destroy all her neighbours and become the only ME hegemon.
So people who are mocking Putin’s alleged “weakness” and caution around Isreal, in my view, are either naïve, or have questionable motives.
And I am more “pathetic” yet, as I am not even convinced that President Trump is controlled by the Zionists. For all his theatrics and symbolic concessions, he has so far managed to achieve less for the Zionists than any US president of the last 3 decades. Regards.
There is zero physical or authentic documentary evidence for what you claim.
There obviously were executions of partisans and reprisal shootings on the Eastern Front (not illegal under the international rules of war in force at the time) but there was no systematic plan to mass murder Jews or Slavs.
The biggest Einsatzgruppen hoax of all were the alleged mass shootings in Babi Yar ravine outside of Kiev, where it was claimed that the Germans shot some 30,000 (numbers vary) Jews, whose bodies were subsequently cremated on tombstones. Unfortunately for the hoaxmeisters, aerial reconnaissance photos taken contemporaneously with the alleged mass cremations show the ground of the ravine undisturbed with no traces of mass cremations or mass graves- and no access roads.
The campaign on the Eastern Front was a savage one, almost entirely due to the fact that the Soviets did not conduct warfare according to the international law in force at the time, did not follow the international protocols with respect to the treatment of prisoners of war and encouraged illegal partisan activity against the Germans. The Soviet prisoners taken by the Germans faced a horrible fate- the Soviets refused to even acknowledge their existence and to provide reciprocal treatment to their own German prisoners. When one contrasts their fate with other allied prisoners of war taken by the Germans, it is clear that the burden of guilt was squarely on the Soviet policy. Photos of the Polish prisoners of war taken at Dachau after its so called “liberation” show that they were well fed and relatively well treated.
The two world wars were indeed Satanically inspired- and it was the Allies, whose atrocities dwarfed anything realistically imputed to the Third Reich- who represented the forces of hell.
You idiot, the Blue Division (which did perform admirably on the Eastern Front, and many volunteers remained behind) was pulled out because Franco was under pressure from Britain, and at that stage it was clear that Germany was going to lose the war anyway.
Not sure if Wally is human (probably a sock-puppet), but no proof whatsoever is needed for your idiocy.
I guess it’s also true, what P.T. Barnum said: ‘there’s a sucker born every minute. Q suckers.
Am watching Pete Buttigieg on Cspan – the crowd is full of white middleclass men and they are cheering him.
Trump will lose to him – he should not even try.
Hmm — the question is – will Trump START A WAR – to save his butt?
Think Peace — Art
I believe that the Blue Division was the only unit in the Wehrmacht issued its own special decoration for bravery.
Those Spaniards really distinguished themselves by repelling much more numerous Soviet forces during the siege of Leningrad.
Bizarre that the Dems can’t even find white men with normal names (e.g. Beto and now this guy). Sad that there are so many cucks cheering them on. Although, this is good evidence that there won’t be any kind of real war by the U.S., because there can’t be: they have no real troops.
Great comment as usual.
The mayor Pete rally was totally packed and looked and sounded like a Trump rally – he had the same speech pattern. Sentence – cheer – sentence – cheer.
But maybe a lot of the white males were homosexuals?
Hmm?
Art
Well, they’re cucks so it wouldn’t surprise me. But to be fair, maybe they’re just gay for pay.
Thank you, BTM!
Poorly paid and incompetent.
A deal maybe? Russia leaves Venezuela for Russia gets Syria.
The three blind mice are negotiating for Yemen.. and the pharmaceutical industry for Afghanistan.
What I see happening is no body believes any body.. and no body can lead.., no one will follow, and Julian Assange has been ousted from his safe house.. no telling what is in vault 7..
I do not know precisely, and I do not think anybody knows. But they are led by Russian general.
Russians do not have so many generals like US where you have them dime a dozen.
Just trust me. Russians will react if harms come to their people in Venezuela.
And they do have a sitting targets in the Levant.
If Trump is shown to be a liar the American people will lose faith in their government. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen.
You are surprisingly very smart!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mark, my name is Joseph, I thank you for sharing your video interview with Press TV. You seem to be a patriot who cares, and man with great insight into how the ME works, along with US politics. I hope I can follow your work online.
I believe that A123 has never deceived anyone and doesn’t know how it is done.
>shut up troll, give proof you are human.
Keep up the good work Wally. It is obvious that you are “getting to ‘em”. Your website is of great value.
Yes. Russia’s relationship with Israel (and Organized Jewry in general) is complicated, and Russia’s interests in the ME are not entirely aligned with Iran’s. Putin is wisely proceeding cautiously. Ultimately it is clear the US Imperium has suffered serious setbacks in Syria, and the world has Russia to thank for that.
I would never vote for an open homosexual, especially one who actually pretends to be “married”. To me, that’s a sign of serious mental illness. I don’t know, maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I don’t see him getting to 270 electoral votes.
What kind of “privilege”?
Sun-Sentinel Apr 14, 2019 Page 29a
Abp Thomas Wenski, Archbishop of Miami
“In the post-Parkland-shooting environment, legislative discussions have focused almost exclusively
on public schools. However, the legislation allocating funds to enhance the safety of our schools should include all schools; otherwise, disparities exist between public and private could create perceptions of ‘soft target’ by type of school. All school children whether in public or nonpublic schools are equally at risk. A precedent has already been set, during the last two legislative sessions, Florida provided $2.6 million exclusively to Jewish Day Schools for the purpose of hardening their campuses. HB 9197 modeled after Jewish Day School Initiative by Rep Altman and Sen. Mayfield needs a hearing.”
worth it to save Venezuelans from the horrors of communism.
Evidently will still have ______’s still blathering on about something that died over twenty years ago.
Trying to “scare” people with communism doesn’t work anymore.
Are you an employee of the Trump administration, which we all know is run by Javanka kushner?
Trump is nothing more than a Kushner, Chabad, Zionist puppet. You want the truth about the Trump White House here it is. This is a 6 part series with the first five published at this time. Here is the link to part one: https://dailystormer.name/kushner-inc-book-review-part-1-the-rise-of-house-kushner/
Mayor Pete is the favorite of the Dem Jews…..he’s getting a lot of push and favorable coverage on all the Jewish sites, publications like the Forward, and their twitter world.
I cant see a gay getting the majority vote in this country. So if he’s the candidate Trump will win again…..maybe that’s the game.
If Trump is shown to be a liar the American people will lose faith in their government. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen.
You’re being sarcastic…right?
Egypt Pulled Out Of U.S. Efforts To Form “Arab NATO” To Combat Iran: Reports
Sisi not impressed with Trump
14 April 2019
“The reasons behind the decision, according to the sources, is that Egypt doesn’t wish to harm its relations with Iran, as well as it doesn’t believe that US President Donald Trump would be elected for a second term. If Trump is gone that jeopardizes the entire “Arab NATO” idea since the next POTUS may decide not to follow through.
On April 9th, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi visited the US and met with Donald Trump. Trump said that they spoke of security issues, but neither the Arab NATO nor Iran were mentioned in the press conference following the meeting.
Both leaders praised the warm relations between the countries, which could presumably be spoiled if the reports of Egypt giving up efforts are true.
In addition to the US and Saudi Arabia, the MESA proposed participants include the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Jordan.
Two anonymous sources also told Al Jazeera that the project would be moving forward and that Egypt would be pressured into not revoking its membership. The project was initially proposed by Saudi Arabia in 2017, and was perpetuated by US President Donald Trump..” SF and al jazeera
————-
It surprises me that Egypt has rather brazenly walked away from the Boltonesque fantasy of an “Arab NATO.” I would have thought that the paychecks Egypt receives every year from the American taxpayer and the Saudis would have kept Sisi in line, but apparently the prospect of other sources of funding affected the decision to defy the Amiirkaan.
With the exception of Jordan’s small but competent armed forces, Egypt is the only country among the members that possesses significant military power, The armed forces of the other countries are mere playthings for princes. Egypt’s withdrawal from this alliance makes the farcical nature of the plan quite clear.
This is a humiliation for the US in that it demonstrates the waning power and influence of the US in the region and most especially of Donald Trump who has demonstrated his indifference to the interests of the Arabs in repeated slavish support of Israel against the Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrians. p lang
https://southfront.org/egypt-pulled-out-of-u-s-efforts-to-form-arab-nato-to-combat-iran-reports/
Thank you.
Logically, those [the effective] numbers are shrouded in mystery/secrecy.
If Syria’s anything to go by, the Russian side shows an enormous amount of restraint. Based upon various rumors I heard, the Russian military does retaliate when confronted with losses. I just don’t want to be on the receiving end of it, that’s for sure :o]
Don’t want to forget about this.
Hitler’s National Socialism did good things for the national recovery of Germans in Germany, Bolshevism was an evil threat, Jews were the enemy of Germans and Germany, and the Soviets were arming and growing in power.
That still doesn’t change the fact that Hitler regarded Slavs as “untermenschen” (inferior people) . He planned an Eastern Empire in his conquered territories with the harshest kind of control , eliminating large parts of the population and destroying their cities .
Thanks for the link to that very good John Pilger article.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-13/john-pilger-assange-arrest-warning-history
I don’t think so, and he’s absolutely right, if the American people finds out Trump is lying to them, and faith in the government is lost, it could be trouble, people might rebel. Not a good idea, don’t you think?
Lone Wolf
How about war on blue cities by ‘dumping’ illegals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnWswfpxzOk&feature=youtu.be
thanks….interesting……thought I already knew everything about the Kushners but didn’t know about Charles Kushner’s gay links and that Bannon was at first for bringing Jared and Ivanka into the WH.
Important and brilliant.
The only ass this Gutierrez licks is my girlfriends round white ass. Just because I refuse to believe the AngloZionist bullshit doesn’t mean I have low self esteem. No sir, it means I’m free to search, read and make my own conclusion as to what happened, based on the information I find. The only crazy bloodthirsty stories that I have come across involve mainly Russian troops, but US/British JewAnglo soldiers were also involved in a lot of the atrocities perpetrated against the German civilians.
My name is on this site because I stand by anything a comment, unlike you…Anon(424). You shouldn’t be allowed to comment on anything If you’re allowed to hide behind an Anon handle. I bet you’re of the AngloSaxonZionistBritishIsraelUSA persuasion, the cuckhold White People that sided with the Zionists against the far Superior German White People. You mother fuckers couldn’t allow the Germans to replace you as the world’s economic power. Your free trade market using cheap labor was losing to superior German manufactured goods and you couldn’t allow that, not in Europe.
So take your Anon(424) ass and go cry to someone that gives a fuck. You definitely have mental issues, because only a crazy stupid fuck would respond like you did to a crazy Mexican mother fucker like me! Be glad we weren’t sitting at a bar and you said something like that to me!
Saker loves smearing people with claims of “racist” almost as much as “nazi”. This is a strong indicator that his writing is a limited hangout.
I would like to see at least 3 solid pieces of independent proof that Hitler said that. Considering the amount of people crowing about it and the jewish control of the internet, it should be a simple task.
Jews refer to Christians as goyim and consider them to be soulless non-humanoids. I don’t recall reading you complaining about that, but you are most likely a jew anyway.
The Entente referred to Germans as “Huns” throughout the first world war and put out tons of propaganda about it. Then, after armistice on 111-118, they deliberately starved Germany. We now know that the Entente intended on killing at least 20 million Germans. They missed that goal, so they started another world war.
Could you please produce some German propaganda produced by the eeeevil Goebels that shows them calling Russians “Untermensch”?
Besides, Buttigieg is an anagram for “Buttgeil” which in German would translate to “Horny for Ass”.
It’s true that because of vast amounts of propaganda, many folks are unaware of the horrors inflicted on the innocent by the bloodthirsty communists. But I think commie thugs like Maduro help even the uneducated and ignorant see the consequences of this hellish ideology.
No question, Blair is a war criminal
Well said, Alfred. Obviously, A123 is not a deep thinker, or even a thinker.
It doesn’t seem as if A123 is really in touch with reality. If he is, he’s trolling.
“There is no reason to believe there will be U.S. invasion. Why would Trump want a collapsing country with a devastated economy.”
Oil. The world’s biggest known reserves are in Venezuela. If you don’t know this much, maybe, you should be reading more than writing.
I agree with most of what you say, Billy, except for “Flyng to the moon again…”. Please, re-think “again”.
The MSM fails to report on China’s Silk Road Initiative and the Israeli connection in the expansion of this world encompassing trade infrastructure. After the Civil war, the US entered the second industrial revolution and the invention of new products such as typewriters and household appliances fueled country’s rapid economic growth. The expansion of the nation’s railroads guaranteed distribution and a system of tarrifs prevented the British from flooding the market with cheap foreign manufactured products.
Germany and Russia took notice and decided to model their country’s industrial and trade policies on the US model. The US began exporting Trains and Railroad technology to both countries creating a system of railroads between both countries that facilitated the movement of goods. The US envisioned a system of railroads that connected the North American rail lines through Alaska into Russia and Germany and eventually linking, Europe, the Middle East, China and Africa. The Mexico and Central South American Rail systems were being built and all would connect into a worldwide distribution system.
The British and French dominated world trade with their shipping fleets and cheep products extracted from their colonies and products manufactured n India and China. WWI was a planned event that stopped the progression of the US model in Europe. The US had planned the Silk Road over 100 years ago. The vision of creating a system of trade that would include every nation was highjacked by the same people that killed it. Israel will make the US it’s first sacrificial lamb at the alter that Trump will build. Check out the video.
” This administration is drawing down troop commitments in Syria and Afghanistan “. Really? What AU are you from?
All rational thinkers understand that the “Silk Road” part of OBOR will never happen. The Khazak people are driving out the Russian speaking businesses needed to make it work.
_____
New Russian Exodus From Kazakhstan
https://www.realclearworld.com/articles/2019/04/11/nazarbayevs_departure_triggering_new_russian_exodus_from_kazakhstan_113003.html
Stop being a Taqiyya Troll …
If you have nothing of value to contribute, be silent. Let the adults speak.
PEACE
He is one of them. To agree with the psychopaths this consistently, against all indications to the contrary shows that A123 is a psychopath himself.
The ziopigs occupying the Whitehouse and state department will do whatever Netenyahu and Adelson tell them to do.
War? Of course! We have to protect the poor Israelis from attack. God put Trump in power to protect the Jews. He’s King Cyrus reincarnated! We need to build the third temple and have a new Jewish empire in the middle East running the world from Jerusalem.
Is that the end goal? Yup. Will they accomplish it? Probably. Will it last? No.
What abject Zionist nonsense.
Do you believe it?
Really, Kazakhstan is going to be the wrench in the spokes of a system that plans to streamline trade routes and lower shipping costs to eastern and western Europe. Those rational thinkers you talk about, do they realize China manufactures almost everything the world consumes and Kazakhstan only produces oil? The US can’t stop that expansion because it’s something that makes sense. If it makes sense you can count on them not being part of it..Israel has been preparing its new host, the US has been sucked dry and China holds most of it’s debt paper. The dollar is slowly being replaced by other currency once a new banking system is in place to handle trade transactions, the dollar is predicted to crash. How will the US pay the debt when China decides to call it? The rational thinkers should know…
You see an Israeli/Jewish pivot to China? Perhaps, but I think India is a more likely candidate.
If people are so stupid that they don’t know Trump has been lying to them ever since he took the oath then the lol so called government is already lost,as far as rebelling you couldn’t find enough Americans to rebel if you even offered to pay them, for the country is already lost and was lost in 1963 for that’s the date we became nothing more then any third world country.!!!
I posted this on another thread, but it’s quite apparent that it needs repeating on this one:
My god, all you Trump bashers are absolutely right… all of Trump’s supporters were fooled and the man did absolutely NOTHING that he promised to do!
The man is an absolute charlatan who led us all to believe such things as that he was going to save our sovereignty by taking us out of the god-awful TPP trade agreement, the god-awful Paris Climate Accords, and not start any god-awful wars.
All lies!
We’re still in the TPP and Paris Climate Accords. He’s been starting wars all over the place. Unemployment numbers are the highest ever in history. The GDP is even worse than it was under Obama. And not only that, as we can all see there is absolutely NOTHING being done to try to fix our borders. He hasn’t even been able to force a national debate on the border issue to reveal the media and Establishment’s utter hypocrisy on the topic!
What a con man he is and what a fool all us Trump supporters are!
Thank you for showing me the light!
***P.S. You have what’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome, people.
Get you some help.
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Be that as it may, and in spite of that….”BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!”…..I’d like to ask:
what’ the plan, Junior?
What do you think people like “us” should be doing?
Or, that’s it? “BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!”-ing around.
Granted, does feel well, feeds the ego etc. Still, after 10 minutes back to reality.
Now, I am asking this for a simple reason:
All over the “alt-whatever” I can see a lot of fine chatting about the topic by an educated, well-adjusted crowd.
I am curious as to what the real “deplorables” think. You know the type: short paragraphs, not great grammar and verbal shi…I mean “debating”. The real people. The salt of the Earth. The people who voted for the man and feel….well….betrayed.
I get they are disappointed and angry. That’s fine.
What’s the plan, though?
Plan for what, peterAUS?
They should get some therapy for their Trump Derangement Syndrome.
How’s that for a plan?
Or did you have some other point that you were failing to make?
Never mind.
As expected.
Nope.
Oh okay. So you’re just going to pretend that you actually asked a question.
As I said, plan for what?
I’m genuinely confused as to exactly what it is that you are asking.
Not quite. It’s the concepts of “focus” and “economy of forces” in a mission/job/activity…whatever.
Or “wasting time on impossible”. Something like that.
Having said that let’s try again; at least you aren’t rude (for now, that is).
The….voting…..for….the…..President….did….NOT…..work.
Is….there…..a……plan...for….something else…..which…..could…..work?
Well, that’s the point, related to the combination of “mission/job/activity” and “own forces/own people/my side”.
Bottom line: what has to be done cannot be done. At least for now.
@ J. Gutierrez
Your points on Qanon and China being the new host after Russia, Germany and U.S.A., are a vivid picture of incicive thinking.
I believe that Americans have lost the Clint Eastwood spirit when he said “I don’t have a short fuse. I just react fast to bull shit”. Americans are hit with so much brainwashing, which coupled with lack of education, has transformed them to zombies that thrive in bs.
Just today Bolton said the Monroe doctrine is alive and well. The definition of bs. He was talking to Americans in 2019 about 1823. Around that period of time Patrick Henry said “Give me Liberty or Give me Death”. It seems that his memory can not extend a few decades back.
Enjoy your time in beatifull Monterey, and here is some music for beer and/or fishing.
” The real people. The salt of the earth. The people who voted for him for the man and feel betrayed”
Myself, Mensa qualified, artist and world traveler: “Salt of the earth”, I voted for him and I do not feel betrayed as I know what he is up against, and it is far more severe than anyone, starting with him, could have predicted. The lunatics are coming at him from everywhere and he is a walking bullseye, with no respite.
Look you can take your German ” Besserwisserei”, your German know-it-all mind-set , and shove it where the sun don’t shine, as the axiom of : ” Am deutschen Wesen soll die Welt genesen” does not apply anymore, and it never did.
AJM
GREAT choice in going with the Cesaria, Ahoy!
My mother is originally from Cabo Verde(Cape Verde Islands) and so I was lucky enough to grow up listening to the beautiful music of Cesaria.
Thanks for sharing this video and bringing a smile to my face and a dip to my hip! Haha 🙂
Hey if you like Cesaria and the Morna style of music from Cabo Verde, I think you might also like to check out some of the other styles(Coladeira and Funana) especially Bana and Bitori.
Bana – Fitchi Fatchi Na Trocalanca
Bana – Mexe Mexe
Bitori – Nha Bibinha
“ Terrorism and Silver are root causes of all our troubles”
Truman
@ Junior
I am glad you enjoyed Cesaria.
Which is why it won’t happen. Both parties will let Venezuela bleed like Cuba and others, and try to coopt the resulting Venezuelan exile community already settling in Florida. Republicans in particular are keen on this, to try and rescue the state from nword felon vote. I don’t think it will work, but the rich Venezuelans are already here, and the Russian soldiers are still in Caracas, so…
IF (!!!) they leave, and at worst, a military solution is possible, even if undesirable. Not Vietnam, maybe not even Iraq, but not cakewalk either. Enough bombs, specially on oil fields, will break the govt and military. And unlike the Mideast there is barely any armed militias – in fact Venezuelans got no gun rights, and sparse insurrection attempts have been quelled forcefully. So even if not popular, an American invasion force would not be as resisted as elsewhere. The neighboring countries would bitch and moan more than they have in a while, but will come to terms with it considering that Latin left-populism has lost its shine in recent years (specially among the middle class that it helped grow at first but now keeps down). This does not mean that the region is automatically loving the right wing either (far too many browns, specially post 1960s population growth that took part specially in slums and backcountry, and simultaneous cultmarx increasingly injected in Latin culture), or that the Latin right isn’t nearly totally coopted by the globalist establishment as well due to it being funded by the US since the Cold War (just see Macri in Argentina doing everything the IMF says). But it is indeed a transition period with varying competing ideologies in the region, and for example I don’t doubt the Ortega regime will collapse without (direct) US help; but, this won’t mean that his probably handpicked US loving successor will be much better, or even popular.
As for negatives with the invasion… aside from the stupid waste of money and blood, one is that the regime probably still commands some ideological support, which will be even proud that the US has to remove them by force and even rekindle anti-US sentiment to a degree; enough so a pesky guerrilla and opposition can remain, specially due to Venezuela’s portion of the Amazonian jungle. The last US foray in the region, Bush I’s Panama invasion, was much easier due to being in a quite smaller country right next to the then-occupied Canal Zone. Furthermore, the larger problem in Iraq was not the war but the occupation- and that would be the larger problem here as well. The US in its current form can barely run a political system on its own shores, let alone promote a successful insurrection elsewhere (see Guaido), much less make such insurrection government work as intended (see Afghanistan almost being returned to the Taliban at the moment).
Not to mention, a terrible precedent would be set, in that other Latin countries’ factions would again turn to the US asking for Marines-led help in their own petty internal disputes; some of which aren’t as black and white as the Venezuelan one where Maduro is hated by everyone but those in high government jobs who can access food and other luxuries. Thus, entering in these other kinds of conflicts, or even indirectly taking sides, of course would run closer to ‘Nam style catastrophes.
So maybe better to press on Maduro a whole lot, but try to avoid another proxy war outside our borders. Like we are doing now.
Afraid that Trump will rescind the exemptions to buy Iranian Oil, and Iran will take kinetic action of some sort in the Persian Gulf, like the warned the would if the US did this, so off we go into a regional war. Nobody will back down for a while.