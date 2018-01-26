Uncle Sam Dumps the Kurds (Yet Again)

The drama which is unfolding in northern Syria is truly an almost ideal case to fully assess how weak and totally dysfunctional the AngloZionist Empire has really become. Let’s begin with a quick reminder.
The US-Israeli goals in Syria were really very simple. As I have already mentioned in a past article, the initial AngloZionist plan was to overthrow Assad and replace him with the Takfiri crazies (Daesh, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, ISIS – call them whatever you want). Doing this would achieve the following goals:
- Bring down a strong secular Arab state along with its political structure, armed forces and security services.
- Create total chaos and horror in Syria justifying the creation of a “security zone” by Israel not only in the Golan, but further north.
- Trigger a civil war in Lebanon by unleashing the Takfiri crazies against Hezbollah.
- Let the Takfiris and Hezbollah bleed each other to death, then create a “security zone”, but this time in Lebanon.
- Prevent the creation of a Shia axis Iran-Iraq-Syria-Lebanon.
- Breakup Syria along ethnic and religious lines.
- Create a Kurdistan which could then be used against Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran.
- Make it possible for Israel to become the uncontested power broker in the Middle-East and forces the KSA, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and all others to have to go to Israel for any gas or oil pipeline project.
- Gradually isolate, threaten, subvert and eventually attack Iran with a wide regional coalition of forces.
- Eliminate all center of Shia power in the Middle-East.
With the joint Russian-Iranian military intervention, this plan completely collapsed. For a while, the USA tried to break up Syria under various scenarios, but the way the Russian Aerospace forces hammered all the “good terrorists” eventually convinced the AngloZionists that this would not work.
The single biggest problem for the Empire is that while it has plenty of firepower in the region (and worldwide), it cannot deploy any “boots on the ground”. Being the Empire’s boots on the ground was, in fact, the role the AngloZionists had assigned to the Takfiri crazies (aka Daesh/IS/ISIS/al-Qaeda/al-Nusra/etc/), but that plan failed. The only US allies left in the region are Israel and Saudi Arabia. The problem with them is that, just like the USA themselves, these countries do not have ground forces capable of actually deploying inside Syria and taking on not only the Syrian military, but the much more capable Iranian and Hezbollah forces. Murdering civilians is really the only thing the Israelis and Saudis are expert in, at least on the ground (in the skies the Israeli Air Force is a very good one). Enter the Kurds.
The AngloZionist wanted to use the Kurds just like NATO had used the KLA in Kosovo: as a ground force which could be supported by US/NATO and maybe even Israeli airpower. Unlike the Israelis and Saudis, the Kurds are a relatively competent ground force (albeit not one able to take on, say, Turkey or Iran).
The folks at the Pentagon had already tried something similar last year when they attempted to create a sovereign Kurdistan in Iraq by means of a referendum. The Iraqis, with some likely help from Iran, immediately put an end to this nonsense and the entire exercise was a pathetic “flop”.
Which immediately begs to obvious question: are the Americans even capable of learning from their mistakes? What in the world were they thinking when they announced the creation of 30’000 strong Syrian Border Security Force (BSF) (so called to give the illusion that protecting Syria’s border was the plan, not the partition Syria)? The real goal was, as always, to put pressure on Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Russia while grabbing a lot of oil. As always with Uncle Shmuel, the entire plan had no UNSC authorization was thus totally illegal under international law (as is the presence of the USA in the Syria’s airspace and territory, but nobody cares any more) .
Did Trump and his generals really think that Turkey, Iran, Syria and Russia would accept a US protectorate in Syria masquerading as an “independent Kurdistan” and do nothing about it? Yet again, and I know this sound hard to believe, but I think that this is yet another strong indication that the Empire is run by stupid and ignorant people whose brain and education simply do not allow them to grasp even the basic dynamics in the region of four planet there are interfering with.
Whatever may be the case the Turks reacted exactly as everybody thought: the Turkish Chief of Staff jumped into an airplane, flew to Moscow, met with top Russian generals (including Minister of Defense Shoigu) and clearly got a “go ahead” from Moscow: not only were the Turkish airplanes flying over Syria’s Afrin province not challenged by Russian air defense systems (which have ample coverage in this region), but the Russians also helpfully withdrew their military personnel from the region lest any Russian get hurt. Sergei Lavrov deplored it all, as he had to, but it was clear to all that Turkey had the Russian backing for this operation. I would add that I am pretty sure that the Iranians were also consulted (maybe at the same meeting in Moscow?) to avoid any misunderstandings as there is little love lost between Ankara and Tehran.
What about the Kurds? Well, how do I say that nicely? Let’s just say that what they did was not very smart. That’s putting it very, very mildly. The Russians gave them a golden deal: accept large autonomy in Syria, come to the National Dialog Congress to take place in Sochi, we will make your case before the (always reluctant) Syrians, Iranians and Turks and we will even give you money to help you develop your oil production. But no, the Kurds chose to believe in the hot air coming from Washington and when the Turks attacked that is all the Kurds got from Washington: hot air.
In fact, it is pretty clear that the US Americans have, yet again, betrayed an ally: Tillerson has now “greenlighted” a 30km safe zone in Syria (as if anybody was asking for his opinion, nevermind permission!). Take a look at this simple map of the Afrin region and look what 50 miles (about 80km) look like. You can immediately see that this 30km “safe zone” means: the end of any Kurdish aspirations to created a little independent Kurdistan in northern Syria.
To say that all these developments make the Russians really happy is not an exaggeration. It is especially sweet for the Russians to see that they did not even have to do much, that this ugly mess of a disaster for the USA was entirely self-inflicted. What can be sweeter than that?
Let’s look at it all from the Russian point of view:
First, this situation further puts Turkey (a US ally and NATO member) on a collision course with the US/NATO/EU. And Turkey is not ‘just’ a NATO ally, like Denmark or Italy. Turkey is the key to the eastern Mediterranean and the entire Middle-East (well, one of them at least). Also, Turkey has a huge potential to be a painful thorn in the southern ‘belly’ of Russia so it is really crucial for Russia to keep Uncle Sam and the Israelis as far away from Turkey as possible. Having said that, nobody in Russia harbors *any *illusions about Turkey and/or Erdogan. Turkey will always be a problematic neighbor for Russia (the two countries already fought 12 wars!!!). But there is a big difference between “bad” and “worse”. Considering that in a not too distant past Turkey shot down a Russian aircraft over Syria, financed, trained and supported “good terrorists” in Syria, was deeply involved in the Tatar separatist movement in Crimea, and was the main rear base for the Wahabi terrorists in Chechia for well over a decade, “worse” in the case of Turkey can be much, much worse than “bad” is today.
Second, these developments have clearly brought Turkey into an even closer cooperative dynamic with Russia and Iran, something which Russia very much desires. Turkey by itself is much more of a potential problem than a Turkey which partners up with Russia and Iran (ideally with Syria too, but considering the animosity between the two countries and their leaders that is something for the distant future, at least for the time being). What is shaping up is an informal (but very real) Russian-Turkish-Iranian regional alliance against the Axis of Kindness: USA-Israel-KSA. If that is what happens then the latter does not stand a chance to prevail.
Third, even though the Kurds are outraged and are now whining about the Russian “betrayal” – they will come to realize that they did it to themselves and that their best chance for freedom and prosperity is to work with the Russians. That means that the Russians will be able to achieve with, and for, the Kurds what the USA could not. Yet another very nice side-benefit for Russia.
Fourth, Syria, Iran and Turkey now realize a simple thing: only Russia stands between the crazy US-Israeli plans for the region and them. Absent Russia, there is nothing stopping the AngloZionist from re-igniting the “good terrorists” and the Kurds and use them against every one of them.
Be it as it may, having the USA and Israel shoot themselves in the leg and watch them bleed is not enough. To really capitalize on this situation the Russians need to also achieve a number of goals:
First, they need to stop the Turks before this all turns into a major and protracted conflict. Since Tillerson “greenlighted” a 30km “safe zone”, this is probably what Erdogan told Trump over the phone and that, in turn, is probably what the Russians and the Turks agreed upon. So, hopefully, this should not be too hard to achieve.
Second, the Russians need to talk to the Kurds and offer them the same deal again: large autonomy inside Syria in exchange for peace and prosperity. The Kurds are not exactly the easiest people to talk to, but since there is really no other option, my guess is that as soon as they stop hallucinating about the US going to war with Turkey on their behalf they will have to sit down and negotiate the deal. Likewise, the Russians will have to sell the very same deal to Damascus which, frankly, is in no position to reject it.
Third, Russia has neither the desire nor the means to constantly deal with violent flare-ups in the Middle-East. If the Empire desperately needs wars to survive, Russia desperately needs peace. In practical terms this means that the Russians must work with the Iranians, the Turks, the Syrians to secure a regional security framework which would be guaranteed and, if needed, enforced by all parties. And yes, the next logical step will be to approach Israel and the KSA and give them security guarantees in exchange for their assurances to stop creating chaos and wars on behalf of the USA. I know, I will get a lot of flak for saying this, but there *are* people in Israel and, possibly, Saudi Arabia who also understand the difference between “bad” and “worse”. Heed my words: as soon as the Israelis and the Saudis realize that Uncle Sam can’t do much for them either, they will suddenly become much more open to meaningful negotiations. Still, whether these rational minds will be sufficient to deal with the rabid ideologues I frankly don’t know. But it is worth trying for sure.
The Trump Administration’s “strategy” (I am being very kind here) is to stir up as many conflicts in as many places of our planet as possible. The Empire thrives only on chaos and violence. The Russian response is the exact opposite: to try as best can be to stop wars, defuse conflicts and create, if not peace, at least a situation of non-violence. Simply put: peace anywhere is the biggest danger to the AngloZionist Empire whose entire structure is predicated on eternal wars. The total and abject failure of all US plans for Syria (depending on how you count we are at “plan C” or even “plan D”) is a strong indicator of how weak and totally dysfunctional the AngloZionist Empire has become. But ‘weak’ is a relative term while ‘dysfunctional’ does not imply ‘harmless’. The current lack of brains at the top, while very good in some ways, is also potentially very dangerous. I am in particular worried about what appears to be a total absence of real military men (officers in touch with reality) around the President. Remember how Admiral Fallon once referred to General Petraeus as “an ass-kissing little chickenshit“? This also fully applies to the entire gang of generals around Trump – all of them are the kind of men real officers like Fallon would, in this words, “hate”. As for State, I will just say this: I don’t expect much from a man who could not even handle Nikki Haley, nevermind Erdogan.
Remember how the USA ignited the Ukraine to punish the Russians for their thwarting of the planned US attack on Syria? Well, the very same Ukraine has recently passed a law abolishing the “anti-terrorist operation” in the Donbass and declaring the Donbass “occupied territory”. Under Ukie law, Russia is now officially an “aggressor state”. This means that the Ukronazis have now basically rejected the Minsk Agreements and are in a quasi-open state of war with Russia. The chances of a full-scale Ukronazi attack on the Donbass are now even higher then before, especially before or during the soccer World Cup in Moscow this summer (remember Saakashvili?). Having been ridiculed (again) with their Border Security Force in Syria, the US Americans will now seek a place to take revenge on the evil Russkies and this place will most likely be the Ukraine. And we can always count the Israelis to find a pretext to continue to murder Palestinians and bomb Syria. As for the Saudis, they appear to be temporarily busy fighting each other. So unless the Empire does something really crazy, the only place it can lash out with little to lose (for itself) is the eastern Ukraine. The Novorussians understand that. May God help them.
Saker, interesting analysis. 1 tiny point of criticism:
If I am not mistaken the CIA fomented “Orange revolution” in Ukraine was in 2014, whereas Russia stepped into the Syrian war in 2015. So in the quoted sentence, it seems you got the sequence of events back to front.
I believe he was referring to 2013, when Obama's "red line" of chemical weapons use was supposedly violated, but the Russians then deprived the US of its planned war by getting the Syrians to agree to give up their stockpile of chemical weapons.
It spoiled zioplan to send via UN the troops to Syria.
Saker gets history dead wrong, but he is a talented BSer who can make the nonsense he spews seem to be seamless.
As usual, a mix of fantasy world with real world concerns.
First a bit of fantasy:
Back to the real world a bit:
Flip back to fantasy world:
Back to reality again, with the primary concern:
The American army of that year no longer exists. The Army of 2018 is significantly smaller, and it has not practiced combined arms warfare for a long time. It is not clear that it is capable of combined arms warfare. All of it current operations and skills are essentially small unit tactics, and they are not very good at that. Also note the extreme aversion to casualties. The use of the MOAB in Afghanistan, in order to defeat a platoon of lightly armed ISIS militiamen, was a cry of despair.
Enjoyed the article. Especially Uncle Shmuel part. Almost choked on my coffee. I was for some time worried about stated by Tyllerson never ending presence in Syria until pigs start flying but it seems Turkey’s move throw another monkey wrench into USA plans. Doing something in Ukraine looks totally logical along USA typical behaviour lines.
Yeah, pretty retarded. It’s naked aggression wrapped up in a blanket of legalistic BS: What else can you expect from a government full of hack lawyers?
You do have a point re combined arms capability in US/West. I don't think it means much. If it ever comes to a combined arms clash between US/West and Russia it will escalate into nuclear in 48 hours tops and then who cares.........
And, if you really want to talk about that capability, although Russia has definitive advantage there against regime in Kiev, it hasn't been used/publicly shown.
Perhaps an era of that type of warfare between superpowers is past? Perhaps focusing too much on that feels good but simply wastes resources?
We'll find out soon enough I guess with the next flareup in Ukraine.
I disagree with They are exceptionally good at that, actually. That the small unit tactics can't compensate for unrealistic objectives at the highest levels of political power is another matter.
In essence, using military for "nation building" based on "heavy policing". And even that if the proclaimed objective is a real objective and I don't think it is. One thing is sold to voting populace as the objective, another is the real one. That's one way to look at it.
Another is a testing a weapon in "stress environment" and sending a message to North Korea at the time.
Yes, but before that Putin prevented the imposition of a “no-fly zone” to “protect civilians” in Syria, differently to what Medvedev did to Libya a few years before. So the Saker is right, Russian started ruining the plans even before they became directly involved in the Syrian war.
I think the dawning of some reality in Israel is already in progress, hence a lot of hysteria and irrational actions on the part of some God chosen. KSA? I don’t know, I may only repeat Sergei Lavrov’s definition of Saudis, if you know what I mean))
https://youtu.be/K9WBIPHTNnM
If I am not mistaken the CIA fomented “Orange revolution” in Ukraine was in 2014, whereas Russia stepped into the Syrian war in 2015. So in the quoted sentence, it seems you got the sequence of events back to front.
I believe he was referring to 2013, when Obama’s “red line” of chemical weapons use was supposedly violated, but the Russians then deprived the US of its planned war by getting the Syrians to agree to give up their stockpile of chemical weapons.
2000 is number of troops on the ground US has on the ground in Syria.
You do have a point re combined arms capability in US/West. I don’t think it means much. If it ever comes to a combined arms clash between US/West and Russia it will escalate into nuclear in 48 hours tops and then who cares………
And, if you really want to talk about that capability, although Russia has definitive advantage there against regime in Kiev, it hasn’t been used/publicly shown.
Perhaps an era of that type of warfare between superpowers is past? Perhaps focusing too much on that feels good but simply wastes resources?
We’ll find out soon enough I guess with the next flareup in Ukraine.
I disagree with
They are exceptionally good at that, actually. That the small unit tactics can’t compensate for unrealistic objectives at the highest levels of political power is another matter.
In essence, using military for “nation building” based on “heavy policing”. And even that if the proclaimed objective is a real objective and I don’t think it is. One thing is sold to voting populace as the objective, another is the real one.
That’s one way to look at it.
Another is a testing a weapon in “stress environment” and sending a message to North Korea at the time.
It 's time not to put self in this situation of making repeated threats where other constantly call the bluff .
It was more a statement of values. I highly doubt they used that MOAB because they needed that MOAB, smaller bombs would have done. They used the MOAB to show they would use it.
http://mondoweiss.net/2018/01/secret-life-mathilde/
send her descendants to Putin or Erdogan
Sex might work.
What’s with the “Anglo-” stuff? I know it’s a useful shorthand, but people of English descent are probably in the minority in the Invade The World crowd.
Anglo acknowledges the historic role played in the Balfour Declaration, and the fading but still present hand in shaping events.
In many ways the Anglo-US was a dual empire or twin star, with power and influence fading.. Their danger to the world remains.
“Yet again, and I know this sound hard to believe, but I think that this is yet another strong indication that the Empire is run by stupid and ignorant people whose brain and education simply do not allow them to grasp even the basic dynamics in the region of four planet there are interfering with.”
If I press “#2 por Espanol”, will you please provide me with a Spanish translation so I can decipher your brilliant Russian analysis?
Here goes: #2
empire is limitless , they can reverse the gains of the Syrians with a salvo of missiles on the head
of president assad , for using chemical weapons . so they claim . they know the whereabouts of
assad who is relatively unprotected . no one can prevent that possibility , then what ?
If I press "#2 por Espanol", will you please provide me with a Spanish translation so I can decipher your brilliant Russian analysis?
Here goes: #2
uncle sam can afford to dump the kurds , or anyone. the capacity of evil of the anglo-Zionist
empire is limitless , they can reverse the gains of the Syrians with a salvo of missiles on the head
of president assad , for using chemical weapons . so they claim . they know the whereabouts of
assad who is relatively unprotected . no one can prevent that possibility , then what ?
How could the Russians have prevented the imposition of a no-fly zone if they did not have a presence in Syria yet?
It´s amazing. There is so much happening and so much unprocessed events barely glimpsed that it is all jumbled up in my head.
Also from the Grauniad, 2016-10-25
I believe he was referring to 2013, when Obama's "red line" of chemical weapons use was supposedly violated, but the Russians then deprived the US of its planned war by getting the Syrians to agree to give up their stockpile of chemical weapons.
From what I know, Obama was informed at virtually the last minute before launching his attack as punishment for the chemical attack that it was NOT the Syrian government that had carried out that attack. Nothing to do with the Russians. See this http://original.antiwar.COM/justin/2017/04/13/confirmed-the-intelligence-driving-the-syria-strike-is-fake/
First a bit of fantasy: It did? 2000? We’ll see.Now, the obligatory Meme: Back to the real world a bit: Flip back to fantasy world: Back to reality again, with the primary concern:
You seem to have jumped into a time machine and gone back to when the US could deploy hundreds of thousands of troops, at a cost of trillions, to do Israel’s work…Not any more…
Or...... I am still in the present when US can incite hundreds of thousands of "locals" to do the fighting.
Works as a charm I believe.
You do have a point re combined arms capability in US/West. I don't think it means much. If it ever comes to a combined arms clash between US/West and Russia it will escalate into nuclear in 48 hours tops and then who cares.........
And, if you really want to talk about that capability, although Russia has definitive advantage there against regime in Kiev, it hasn't been used/publicly shown.
Perhaps an era of that type of warfare between superpowers is past? Perhaps focusing too much on that feels good but simply wastes resources?
We'll find out soon enough I guess with the next flareup in Ukraine.
I disagree with They are exceptionally good at that, actually. That the small unit tactics can't compensate for unrealistic objectives at the highest levels of political power is another matter.
In essence, using military for "nation building" based on "heavy policing". And even that if the proclaimed objective is a real objective and I don't think it is. One thing is sold to voting populace as the objective, another is the real one. That's one way to look at it.
Another is a testing a weapon in "stress environment" and sending a message to North Korea at the time.
Another is a testing a weapon in “stress environment” and sending a message to North Korea at the time.”
It did not work on NK. It seems it worked against USA’s interests. MOAB did not deter NK from doing what it told it would and from going to Olympic under one flag .Meanwhile the USA has absorbed the full impact of this MOAB with pain, frustration felt by Nick Hailey ,and with a contrived panic in Hawaii.
It ‘s time not to put self in this situation of making repeated threats where other constantly call the bluff .
There is another:
With recent deployment of those B-2 planes and the...."error"... in Hawaii I think that things in general are slowly, but steadily, going in certain direction.
Some things take time. There is a process involved. And, to me, that process is going as expected.
We are in the middle of it, at this stage.
Could go both ways but it's still going into one direction as we speak.
Here’s a goal you didn’t mention: flood Europe with aliens. They achieved it with the help of a few traitor politicians.
Not a moment spared in mourning the victims of their greed and psychopathy.
Maybe.
Or…… I am still in the present when US can incite hundreds of thousands of “locals” to do the fighting.
Works as a charm I believe.
It 's time not to put self in this situation of making repeated threats where other constantly call the bluff .
That’s one way to look at it.
There is another:
With recent deployment of those B-2 planes and the….”error”… in Hawaii I think that things in general are slowly, but steadily, going in certain direction.
Some things take time. There is a process involved. And, to me, that process is going as expected.
We are in the middle of it, at this stage.
Could go both ways but it’s still going into one direction as we speak.
I remember this bizarre event from 2007:
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/09/05/AR2007090500762.html That shouldn´t even have been possible. There was talk about a possible preparation for nuking up in Iraq or somewhere and other weird theories. But nothing came of it.
It was the US that decided it didnt have much taste of imposing no-fly zones once the election clownshow started in earnest.
It´s amazing. There is so much happening and so much unprocessed events barely glimpsed that it is all jumbled up in my head.
Also from the Grauniad, 2016-10-25
There is another:
With recent deployment of those B-2 planes and the...."error"... in Hawaii I think that things in general are slowly, but steadily, going in certain direction.
Some things take time. There is a process involved. And, to me, that process is going as expected.
We are in the middle of it, at this stage.
Could go both ways but it's still going into one direction as we speak.
No paranoia. Flying cloaked golden elephants of unabashed wealth reallocation gonna fly.
I remember this bizarre event from 2007:
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/09/05/AR2007090500762.html
That shouldn´t even have been possible. There was talk about a possible preparation for nuking up in Iraq or somewhere and other weird theories. But nothing came of it.
Just re with and https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/checkpoint/wp/2018/01/11/air-force-deployed-b-2-stealth-bombers-to-guam-as-sensitive-talks-involving-north-korea-commenced/?utm_term=.77e565f6d7e4
For optimists:
Probably nothing. Just something to put a pressure on people talking. Nothing of substance. The planes will be pulled back soon. Posturing etc.
Irrelevant really.
For pessimists:
The part of the process.
I remember this bizarre event from 2007:
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/09/05/AR2007090500762.html That shouldn´t even have been possible. There was talk about a possible preparation for nuking up in Iraq or somewhere and other weird theories. But nothing came of it.
Not quite sure I got your comment/reply.
Just re
with
and
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/checkpoint/wp/2018/01/11/air-force-deployed-b-2-stealth-bombers-to-guam-as-sensitive-talks-involving-north-korea-commenced/?utm_term=.77e565f6d7e4
For optimists:
Probably nothing. Just something to put a pressure on people talking. Nothing of substance. The planes will be pulled back soon. Posturing etc.
Irrelevant really.
For pessimists:
The part of the process.
This is travesty of justice by UN in my opinion.
Kurds should have their own state.
I was in Ukraine in 2010 when the “Orange Revolution” was in full swing.
What occurred in 2014 was the Maidan psy-op. As far as I recall, the only thing significant that happened in Ukraine in 2010 was the election of Yanukovych.
I don’t agree with everything that The Saker says, but he does make a lot of good points. I’m curious about the consequences and dangers Turkey faces. One of my favorite geopolitical bloggers had previously written that Turkey is caught between east and west, and risks being pulled apart. It would take a Herculean effort to disentangle the Turkish military and security establishment from NATO because Turkey remains the key regional NATO minion and base holding nuclear weapons. But the American and Israeli designs for a Kurdish state to use against Iran and friends is not going to disappear.
The Kurds made the same mistake that Armenians made in 1915 and again in 1920, placing their security and future existence on western promises which turned out to be less than worthless. Georgians under the lunatic western puppet Saakashvili made a similar mistake in August 2008 when they thought the west would protect them while they attacked South Ossetta. Kurds and Georgians should consider themselves very fortunate that they did not suffer to the extent that the Armenians did.
All of the major players seem to have a presence right around Afrin. I guess Russia and Syria and Iran can take a hands-off approach for a bit as The Saker explained, while America stands around and watches its two allies fight it out….. Wasn’t the joke in the Clinton and Bush era that Moscow had nonfunctioning alliances (CIS, CSTO) and uncontrollable third-rate allies that were mostly interested in fighting each other and smuggling oil and selling weapons to the highest-bidding terrorist? How the tables have turned! Amazing what two decades of competent leadership in Russia, and hubris-driven, sloppy imperialism in the west have produced.
Kurdish history shows that they’re used to being dumped, they’re dumb.
Gerard Challand, ‘A People without a Country, The Kurds and Kurdistan’, London, 1980, 1993
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/saddam/kurds/
You do have a point re combined arms capability in US/West. I don't think it means much. If it ever comes to a combined arms clash between US/West and Russia it will escalate into nuclear in 48 hours tops and then who cares.........
And, if you really want to talk about that capability, although Russia has definitive advantage there against regime in Kiev, it hasn't been used/publicly shown.
Perhaps an era of that type of warfare between superpowers is past? Perhaps focusing too much on that feels good but simply wastes resources?
We'll find out soon enough I guess with the next flareup in Ukraine.
I disagree with They are exceptionally good at that, actually. That the small unit tactics can't compensate for unrealistic objectives at the highest levels of political power is another matter.
In essence, using military for "nation building" based on "heavy policing". And even that if the proclaimed objective is a real objective and I don't think it is. One thing is sold to voting populace as the objective, another is the real one. That's one way to look at it.
Another is a testing a weapon in "stress environment" and sending a message to North Korea at the time.
The Taliban are sending one message after another, these days.
” The single biggest problem for the Empire is that while it has plenty of firepower in the region (and worldwide), it cannot deploy any “boots on the ground”. ”
USA blood indeed is the most precious blood in the world.
Even a one to fifty, or one to a hundred, ratio in deaths, too costly for the USA.
Isn’t there a place for Saker in the Russian government? These are great peace building ideas.
But he should stop with the Anglo-Zionist terminology. US Anglos don’t make key decisions anymore. They tried to recover lost ground through voting for Trump but he’s been neutralized before he could do anything useful.
The stupid Kurds will fight for anyone who they think will allow them a state America is known for back-stabbing. The Kurds fell for it again. Idiots. Like the Israelis they forget the neighbourhood in which they live
Ha-ha! Goddam Russkies scorched the Amero-ISIS arse and now Russo-Turks are gaslighting the Kurds and their ten ‘Murican lilypads.
It’s time for a diversionary Great Patriotic Ukrainian War, just as soon as Porko sobers up.
Kurds should have their own state.
The Jews should have their own State too – give them New York.
The capital city is already NYC. Second city, Hollywood.
I would adding in part Washington DC, Las Vegas, SF, and Silicon Valley, seems some are doing very well on colonization.
The Russian already had a naval base at Tartous in Syria. They could have blocked the US directly with anti-aircraft missiles. Alternatively, they could have armed the Syrians with the S-400 or something similar, so that they could defend themselves.
You’re both wrong. The Orange Revolution occurred in 2005: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orange_Revolution
What occurred in 2014 was the Maidan psy-op. As far as I recall, the only thing significant that happened in Ukraine in 2010 was the election of Yanukovych.
That’s been the Anglo-Zionist strategy since long before Trump hit the scene. He is not the man running the US, just another figurehead like Obama and Bush. His domestic policy is being run by Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, while his foreign policy is being run by the neocons and the Pentagon.
USA blood indeed is the most precious blood in the world.
Even a one to fifty, or one to a hundred, ratio in deaths, too costly for the USA.
Which is one reason why immigration shall continue, (Trump’s wall notwithstanding). Join the military and get citizenship and who knows what other bennies.
Mr Saker I agree with your assessment 100%. But you left out one party who provides resources in terms of terrorist manpower and finances and that is Saudi Arabia. The triangle agreement is for the CIA to provide intelligence and goals, Israel to interview the terrorists for their commitment and also logistic support for them and the Saudis as mentioned above!
The New Triangle in the the ME, Russia, Iran and Turkey will not allow the AngloZionists’ plans come to fruition in Iraq or Syria. The solutions for the ME to be in peace are:
the US should exit the region, the Saudi to have an internal turmoil of their own alaso more involved and preoccupied in the Yemeni quagmire. And the last but not the least as the late Helen Thomas said, “Israelis should go back where they came from originally or to relocate Israel into state of Montana”
True. And it goes for anyone else, US citizens included, who trusts the US government or its Israeli masters.
Zionism, the gift that keeps on giving.:
In an article about Syria, Russia is omnipresent and the article ends by talking about Ukraine. Nothing could better illustrate the fact that Putin has painted himself into a corner in both places. He is irreversibly bogged down in Syria and any deal he makes with the Kurds will just bog him down even more. Putin is a sitting duck. The US can lower the boom on him at any time by relaunching the war and there’s nothing he can do about it. And, of course, the author makes clear that all this is “about” Ukraine. Syria is a proxy war. But in Ukraine also, Putin has painted himself into a corner. He can’t go forward, he can’t go backwards and he can’t stay where he is!
second how long we need to sustain it
third tested against multiple adversaries (of our own making) in multiple locations
fourth tested against other modern states who themselves have engaged in tech superior forces
fifth the strategic advantages --- short verses long termJust because one can -- doesn't . . .
Nor am I ignoring that we have allies willing to take on Russia, but when push comes to shove . . . who knows. I think we are the ones getting played and as for trapped -- and bogged down -- goodness gracious.
The U.S. is controlled by Zionist dual citizens who answer to Israel , thus making the U.S. a pawn of Israel and the Zionist plan is a NWO and thus the need to destroy every country first, and by the way our turn here in river city will come in due course.
If I press "#2 por Espanol", will you please provide me with a Spanish translation so I can decipher your brilliant Russian analysis?
Here goes: #2
I stumbled on that sentence as well. Only a fluent native speaker could decipher this mess. What he meant to write was:
It looks like speech-to-text software with poor proofreading.
You are right, my apologies, I meant the revolution of 2014.
Maybe you are right, I am not a military expert, but that does not sound to me like maintaining a no-fly zone. I thought such a zone was maintained using fighter jets.
Russia seeks one thing: to be a player at the table. Putin feels that he now owns a big enough chunk of Syria to be the guy who carves off other chunks of Syria’s flesh in order to throw them to the dogs gathered around the table. For now Russia has the biggest chunk of Syria. The US gets the next biggest pice, also the most important piece, the oil fields, and eventually will get the populated areas too, no doubt. Israel gets an important piece and – via allies – a good grip on several more. Turkey is negotiating for an even bigger piece via the Afrin assault. The dogs will keep chewing until Syria is gone, most likely, or until Assad is replaced with a US friendly ‘leader’.
Syria doesn’t control its airspace. Syria doesn’t control its borders. Syria doesn’t control its most important resources. Assad is at Putin’s mercy at this point. I don’t think that is a happy place to be.
He is being eaten alive it seems.
In a way, we are all at Putin’s mercy. Many of us deluded ourselves that he was a genuine alternative, but he was only elbowing his way to a bigger seat at the table where the robbers divide up their spoils.
It was really more along the lines of ‘my dicks bigger than yours’.
Looks to me like he has done very well, the Ukraine is a basket case, surviving on little more than borrowed money(I see on the QT that they are back to having to buy coal from Russia AGAIN) and sooner rather than later there will be another coup as they find that even the EU don’;t want them.Syria why does he need to make a deal with the Kurd’s for they are not his problem,if anyone makes a deal with the Kurd’s it will have be Syria,as far as that little chunk we carved out just what good is it landlocked with no access to a water port,as normal your trolling along with the mighty U.S. which is little more than a paper tiger with its involvement in Afghanistan Africa and other places of interest as it tries to save what can’t be saved,the EMPIRE……
Gerard Challand, 'A People without a Country, The Kurds and Kurdistan', London, 1980, 1993
Don’t forget that Bush #1 also dumped the Kurds by withdrawing US air protection following the end of the 1st Gulf in 1991. Leaving the Kurds at the mercy of Saddam who promptly destroyed any possibility of them establishing an autonomous state.
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/saddam/kurds/
London/Washington imposed an illegit 'no fly zone' to 'protect the Kurds from the Iraqi air force', yet their Turks buddies were given a free hand bombing the Kurds at will ! http://johnpilger.com/articles/british-and-american-pilots-are-blowing-the-cover-
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Oh, when will they e---ver learn? .........
its not about the Kurds only , anybody who still trust fukus has only themselves to blame.
Fool me once.................
USA blood indeed is the most precious blood in the world.
Even a one to fifty, or one to a hundred, ratio in deaths, too costly for the USA.
…running a distant 2nd place only to Jewish blood which, according to the Talmud, is thousands of times more precious than that of the Goy. Predictable results being that over the past 15 years of continuous war in the Middle East, waged solely for their benefit, a mere trifle of Jewish blood has been spilled.
Contrary to popular opinion the zionist army was far superior to the Arab armies, only the tiny Jordan army existed, in fact.
In tsarist Russia one of the problems with jews was that they refused military service.
Many jews left Germany in the 1870 war, they did not want to fight, 'because they abhorred militarism'.
I must add that quite a few jews did fight in WWI on the German side.
Uncle Sam is like a world-traveling gigolo, doing his one night stands all over the place. Hook up with him at your peril and don’t be crying when he dumps you for the next pair of legs that pique his fancy.
Reminds me of that song, “Smooth Operator”, but ain’t nothing smooth about it.
Peace.
A frivolous yet serious question. Are you actually liking that song?
I had the impression that they already have a State, most of mandate Palestine, a bit of Jordan, a bit of Syria.
The capital city is already NYC. Second city, Hollywood.
I would adding in part Washington DC, Las Vegas, SF, and Silicon Valley, seems some are doing very well on colonization.
Reminds me of that song, “Smooth Operator”, but ain’t nothing smooth about it.
Peace.
Talha,
A frivolous yet serious question. Are you actually liking that song?
I was a Sade fan when I was younger; so, yes.
Peace.
I am not sure there is any evidence that Pres Putin needs t do anything.
He has no intention of raking the Ukraine. Not an issue. He’s responding the consequences of a western incited violent revolution that spun out of control — and is protecting “ethnic Russians” a dynamic that plagues Europe and Asia.
In Syria he is not launching a campaign of conquest but supporting. Anyone who thinks Russia is caught in a vice is sorely mistaken. I can see from the comments that misunderstanding the motivations of pothers remains in play and that is not encouraging.
Yo be clear, I have full faith of US might. we can bring a formidable amount of force on any situation — it’s frightening, just how formidable we are. The question remains
first should we
second how long we need to sustain it
third tested against multiple adversaries (of our own making) in multiple locations
fourth tested against other modern states who themselves have engaged in tech superior forces
fifth the strategic advantages — short verses long term
Just because one can — doesn’t . . .
Nor am I ignoring that we have allies willing to take on Russia, but when push comes to shove . . . who knows. I think we are the ones getting played and as for trapped — and bogged down —
goodness gracious.
The Kurds want their own state and if you are in any doubt about why Zionists were so keen to get their own, Jewish state, one look at the travails of the Kurds should disabuse you.
Was the Egyptian secular state also bought down by America? There were internal forces in that Arab country to bring down the secular state (ie military dictatorship) . The difference in Egypt was the army didn’t need a foreign Condor legion to kick out the popular government.
Israel could have initiated a build up on the Golan and drawn off the Syrian army from combatting the rebels , but Israel didn’t do that although it would have involved no fighting. Israel is OK with the Assads and OK with the current Egyptian government.
That was not lasting long, USA-guaranteed ‘no fly zone’ led to a long time of autonony for them, which is continuing.
As for their Syran cousins, they were fools to gamble on their USA and Israeli enablers, instead of jnining talks on peace, now Turkey is bomarding them and sending the remnant of US-trained, Turk-sheltered loons against them.
News of this operation, very conspicuous by absence.
A frivolous yet serious question. Are you actually liking that song?
Hey Che,
I was a Sade fan when I was younger; so, yes.
Peace.
If the West or US imperialism really wanted to bring stability and long-term peace to the Middle East, it would have redrawn maps along tribal lines than bring democracy to the region.
Imagine if the US in Iraq had used all its power to create three nations along tribal/sectarian lines. The process would have been painful but three new nations — Sunni, Shia, and Kudish — would have been far more stable because they would be homogeneous or majority-dominant. Diversity is bad for nationalism. Homogeneity is good for nationalism. Homogeneous nationalism is good for democracy.
The main problem in the Middle East was not tyranny or lack of democracy. It was the lack of cohesion because those new nations had been created by drawing arbitrary lines in the sand. Western Imperialism created inorganic nations by bringing together different tribes and by dividing same peoples. Kurds were split among four nations and made members of nations with many other ethnic groups.
The reason why autocracy was necessary in the Middle East was because of the diversity that led to tribal and sectarian conflicts when more freedom was allowed. Assad liberalized Syria, and the conditions led to a civil war. Also, diverse nations are easier to manipulate by outside forces, esp if a minority elite rule the nation, as is the case with Syria. As Syria has been ruled by Alawites, the US found it easy to rile up the Sunnis and Kurds against Assad’s regime. This is why Assad has no choice but to rule with autocratic powers(and relied on foreign allies to keep the power); both Assad and his enemies came to rely on foreign powers due to diversity of Syria.
Jews have democracy in Jewish super-majority Israel but must use military rule in West Bank where Jews are the minority.
Bringing democracy to the Middle East wasn’t going to work because of diversity and sectarian conflicts. More freedom was going to lead to civil wars. If the US, as liberator-invaders, really wanted to see democracy work in the Middle East, it first had to redraw the maps and create more organic and homogeneous nations. Democracy can follow the creation of homogeneous nations. But democracy without redrawing the map to create organic nations will lead to civil strife and even wars along tribal/sectarian lines.
Imagine if Israel, Jordan, and Lebanon were one nation called Nuttonia and ruled by an autocrat. Nuttonia needs a strong Stalin-like hand to keep the order since its wild diversity is inherently destabilizing.
Suppose the US invades Nuttonia and brings democracy and freedom. What will happen? Explosion of conflicts along tribal lines.
The sensible thing would be to first create separate nations based on ethnicity: one for Jews, one for Palestinians, one for Lebanese, one for Jordanians.
And then and only then, democracy could work in each of those more-or-less homogeneous nations.
The rise of homogeneous nations in Europe after WWII led to so much peace and stability. It was good for democracy. In contrast, freedom led to wars in Yugoslavia. It was the creation of homogeneous nations that made democracy possible in the region.
But EU is trying to undermine borders and increase diversity, and that’s leading to more PC tyranny and repression.
Russia seeks one thing: to be a player at the table. Putin feels that he now owns a big enough chunk of Syria to be the guy who carves off other chunks of Syria's flesh in order to throw them to the dogs gathered around the table. For now Russia has the biggest chunk of Syria. The US gets the next biggest pice, also the most important piece, the oil fields, and eventually will get the populated areas too, no doubt. Israel gets an important piece and - via allies - a good grip on several more. Turkey is negotiating for an even bigger piece via the Afrin assault. The dogs will keep chewing until Syria is gone, most likely, or until Assad is replaced with a US friendly 'leader'.
Syria doesn't control its airspace. Syria doesn't control its borders. Syria doesn't control its most important resources. Assad is at Putin's mercy at this point. I don't think that is a happy place to be.
He is being eaten alive it seems.
In a way, we are all at Putin's mercy. Many of us deluded ourselves that he was a genuine alternative, but he was only elbowing his way to a bigger seat at the table where the robbers divide up their spoils.
I gave you the troll flag because there was no shill flag available.
Look here, Netanyahu is going to Moscow to talk shop with Putin and they won’t be talking about the “Shia” they’ll be discussing crowd control and disinformation. The CIA has been pumping so much positive propaganda about the YPG there are probably nude pictorials dedicated to the feminist women warriors fighting the CIA’s ISIS. In order to create and control the higher ground in any military campaign the CIA will use the media to tie ideals of feminism, identity issues, women’s rights, voting, truth, anti-racism, Ralph Nader, justice and democracy to their mercenaries and cut throats while simultaneously creating the bad guys for them to shoot at.
It’s the millions of folks who take it in the face when boys play for real estate that matter, but you never hear about them beyond generalized good sounding platitudes when you take it in the head from the CIA’s press corps.
send her descendants to Putin or Erdogan
Sex might work.
MOAB , MOAB ! Tis a joke sirrah, they have to be built specially and the RF has the FOAB, four times as powerful, lighter, smaller and in production.
Also their aircraft are prettier, so there ! And their women, hah, take that !
US betrays another temporary ally (or is that “expendable sucker”)…Well duh!
Copy and paste so can copy and paste again. (Just a joke.)
Reminds me of that song, “Smooth Operator”, but ain’t nothing smooth about it.
Peace.
No pregnancies, only late abortions.
Israel has been given ‘security guarantees’ by the US ….and been offered acceptance by Saudi long ago.
Israel isn’t interested in any ‘security guarantees’ except as the security whine relates to more US money and weapons,….Israel is interested in being the ME hegemon, period.
Israel isn’t creating chaos ‘on behalf ‘ of the US…the US is creating chaos of behalf of Israel.
As far as people in Israel and possibly, Saudi Arabia who understand the difference between “bad” and “worse—they aren’t in charge, period.
You heed these words….the scorpion will always sting the frog even when it means drowning itself……that is the scorpion’s nature.
Imagine if the US in Iraq had used all its power to create three nations along tribal/sectarian lines. The process would have been painful but three new nations --- Sunni, Shia, and Kudish --- would have been far more stable because they would be homogeneous or majority-dominant. Diversity is bad for nationalism. Homogeneity is good for nationalism. Homogeneous nationalism is good for democracy.
The main problem in the Middle East was not tyranny or lack of democracy. It was the lack of cohesion because those new nations had been created by drawing arbitrary lines in the sand. Western Imperialism created inorganic nations by bringing together different tribes and by dividing same peoples. Kurds were split among four nations and made members of nations with many other ethnic groups.
The reason why autocracy was necessary in the Middle East was because of the diversity that led to tribal and sectarian conflicts when more freedom was allowed. Assad liberalized Syria, and the conditions led to a civil war. Also, diverse nations are easier to manipulate by outside forces, esp if a minority elite rule the nation, as is the case with Syria. As Syria has been ruled by Alawites, the US found it easy to rile up the Sunnis and Kurds against Assad's regime. This is why Assad has no choice but to rule with autocratic powers(and relied on foreign allies to keep the power); both Assad and his enemies came to rely on foreign powers due to diversity of Syria.
Jews have democracy in Jewish super-majority Israel but must use military rule in West Bank where Jews are the minority.
Bringing democracy to the Middle East wasn't going to work because of diversity and sectarian conflicts. More freedom was going to lead to civil wars. If the US, as liberator-invaders, really wanted to see democracy work in the Middle East, it first had to redraw the maps and create more organic and homogeneous nations. Democracy can follow the creation of homogeneous nations. But democracy without redrawing the map to create organic nations will lead to civil strife and even wars along tribal/sectarian lines.
Imagine if Israel, Jordan, and Lebanon were one nation called Nuttonia and ruled by an autocrat. Nuttonia needs a strong Stalin-like hand to keep the order since its wild diversity is inherently destabilizing.
Suppose the US invades Nuttonia and brings democracy and freedom. What will happen? Explosion of conflicts along tribal lines.
The sensible thing would be to first create separate nations based on ethnicity: one for Jews, one for Palestinians, one for Lebanese, one for Jordanians.
And then and only then, democracy could work in each of those more-or-less homogeneous nations.
The rise of homogeneous nations in Europe after WWII led to so much peace and stability. It was good for democracy. In contrast, freedom led to wars in Yugoslavia. It was the creation of homogeneous nations that made democracy possible in the region.
But EU is trying to undermine borders and increase diversity, and that's leading to more PC tyranny and repression.
That.s exactly what I always say. English cartographers were drunk,
Picott was the French diplomat.
Kurds are their own worst enemy.
Despite carrying the common name ‘Kurd’ and speaking a common language, Kurdish, they are in reality a collection of Kurdish tribes. Not much different than the Native American tribes: called by a common name ‘Native American’, but in reality different peoples. Kurds have no conception of being a nation: their loyalty is to their tribe, to their tribal chief. Not only Kurds fight non-Kurds, but various Kurdish tribes fight, have fought, and have killed other Kurds on behalf of their overlords.
In Turkey, ethnic Kurd soldiers serving in the Turkish military hunt and kill their Kurd kin in the PKK. For any other ethnos with a consciousnesses of nationhood, and having their numbers, ~30 million, winning their own piece of land would be a cake walk. But they are not a nation: they are opportunistic tribesmen – with few exceptions – who can’t see beyond their tribe.
That’s why they will always be used as needed and discarded by various external actors.
I don’t know much about Kurds, but you arguments make perfect sense. If Kurds could have had a state, they would have had it a long time ago.
Beyond the weak/dysfunctional/feckless “All chaos, All the time” nature of the US-Israel-Saudi axis, perhaps an equally-weighted influence on the dynamics in the region from the opposite side is the mushrooming realization that stability is a goal that MUST be achieved. And CAN be achieved.
Maybe seems obvious, but positive motivations can be much more powerful than negative ones. I think this is one of those circumstances where they are. (Sustained regional peace and prosperity is more influential/politically-centripetal than simply resisting constant agitation; One’s a vision, the other’s a twitch.)
So, we get machine-generated text to read while Netanyahu, Putler, the CIA and various regional smoking men are in cahoots to perform crowd control of the West/Israel/Russia by pushing YPG girls-with-guns calendars and pictures of Ralph Nader out of their print shops?
Sounds legit.
Justin Raimondo once wrote about the YPG Che-chic stick: Radical Chic and the US Military: Together At Last. In Syria, Western leftists ally with Washington’s regime changers., 2016-10-06. Can’t blame them, really, it’s definitely better than the “White Helmets” tale.
Anon from TN
I don’t know much about Kurds, but you arguments make perfect sense. If Kurds could have had a state, they would have had it a long time ago.
Every US general is vocally pro-Israel – doesn’t that really really piss you off?
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/saddam/kurds/
The Iraq ‘no fly zone‘ fraud is a text book case that epitomise Fukus duplicity, cruelty and hypocrisy .
London/Washington imposed an illegit ‘no fly zone‘ to ‘protect the Kurds from the Iraqi air force’, yet their Turks buddies were given a free hand bombing the Kurds at will !
http://johnpilger.com/articles/british-and-american-pilots-are-blowing-the-cover-
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Oh, when will they e—ver learn? ………
its not about the Kurds only , anybody who still trust fukus has only themselves to blame.
Fool me once……………..
Good points Avery. I would agree, what I have read about Kurds historically jives pretty much with this – they were tribal and usually loyal to their own fiefdoms or princes.
Maybe this will change with time, but they’re definitely not going about it the right way by pissing off every power in the region and basically relying on a iffy partner that is both half-way across the world and has a history of using and dumping allies in the region. Not to mention cozying up to Israel; really stupid move.
Peace.
Formerly in the Mid East, Britain protected the Jews in Palestine, the French protected the Maronites in Lebanon, and the Russians protected the Armenians and the Georgians from Muslim domination. Woodrow Wilson sympathized with the Kurds, but in the end no European power was willing to adopt them–because the Kurds were Muslim and therefore part of the problem, the people against whom European powers were protecting their clients.
After 150 years of such “protection” these clients came to look less n less like vulnerable minorities in a sea of hostile Muslims n more n more like fifth columns for invading Crusaders. As Arabs, Turks, n Persians launched attacks on Jews, Maronites, n Armenians, they re-established Muslim territorial independence from Europe…only the Kurds found themselves without a territory, a victim of the triumph of nationalism in a region formerly divided along purely religious lines when ethnic territories didn’t matter. They are like the Tatars or Yezidis or Baluchis, n many others who are land locked n distant, whom no great power has any historical link to, or affection for, n therefore left to sink. Now if the Kurds were to convert to Russian Orthodoxy, they would become like Armenia or Georgia n their strategic situation could change overnight…but given their religion n their own predilection for massacres, no one is likely to come riding to the Kurds rescue.
The Mid East today is like the Balkans 100 years ago. There is no need to postulate great power intrigues to explain their wars, tho intrigues exist. The tangle of history, ancient hatreds, ideologies, n modernization guarantee that wars would continue to explode even if the region were quarantined n even if Russia n the US packed their bags n went home. The region is still living in the aftermath of the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and trying to sort out what this means.
Google 'Giladi' and read how Baghdad jews long to go back.
The Sunni hated the Americans from day 1...the Shia were happy to see Saddam gone and gave the Americans a chance to leave and when they didn't they too began attacking "coalition" forces and the US was sucked into an insurgency...just like the Brits in 1941. Either the Washington neocons are mentally retarded or igniting chaos in Iraq was their goal all along. With Iran, KSA, Israel, CIA and whoever else funding all kinds of sectarian militias, plus local criminal gangs and bandits battling over turf, Iraq was turned into hell on earth.
Had the US, UK, Israel and France left the Middle East alone to sort out its own problems it would likely be a very different place today. Many commentators who get off on bashing Arabs, Iranians and/or Muslims as "backwards" forget that all these foreign powers have been waging imperial wars in the region and stealing land and resources without a thought about the people who live there amidst the death and chaos under the boots and tank treads of invaders or hounded by various fanatics who want to kill them. Chaos begets chaos. All these high IQ westerners sure know to mess shit up, that's for sure. Yet they can't get their women interested in having kids and propagating their "genius" bloodline. Hmmm...
But good luck with the Dr. Evil act and taking out Russia, Iran, China and N. Korea. It'll be a cakewalk for sure ;-)
Until Israel was established jews did not need protection anywhere in the ME.
Google ‘Giladi’ and read how Baghdad jews long to go back.
I don’t know much about Kurds, but you arguments make perfect sense. If Kurds could have had a state, they would have had it a long time ago.
Around 1947 Kurds for a few years had a state, it fell apart from internal strife.
Thanks for the info! I am not surprised. Kurds always engage in perilous infighting and habitually back wrong horses. If I were superstitious, I’d say it’s their karma.
How much wine Picott and Sykes had drunk when they in 1916 created the present ME borders on a napkin during dinner is not clear.
Picott was the French diplomat.
I did not mention jewish blood because jews let others fight their wars, with the exception of course of the war that created Israel.
Contrary to popular opinion the zionist army was far superior to the Arab armies, only the tiny Jordan army existed, in fact.
In tsarist Russia one of the problems with jews was that they refused military service.
Many jews left Germany in the 1870 war, they did not want to fight, ‘because they abhorred militarism’.
I must add that quite a few jews did fight in WWI on the German side.
And as always, who cares about the Kurds, about the house of Saud, about Jerusalem and Palestina, about unemployment, about Bitcoin and all that stuff happening somewhere nobody cares about. All there for distraction.
Remember, how Russia stopped chemical WMD madness in Syria.
It spoiled zioplan to send via UN the troops to Syria.
Remember, how Russia stopped chemical WMD madness in Syria.
It spoiled zioplan to send via UN the troops to Syria.
A second comment:
It is a standard tool of us diplomacy to betray allies and to breach agreements.
- Egypt 7 years ago, sacrifice of Mubarak
- Tunisia w years earlier the same,
- one month ago Pakistan,
- three weeks ago Turkey
- one week ago Kurds
Anglo acknowledges Perfidious Albion.. In terms of GCHQ Mi6, the Anglos are the Siamese twin of the US CIA / State Dept.
Anglo acknowledges the historic role played in the Balfour Declaration, and the fading but still present hand in shaping events.
In many ways the Anglo-US was a dual empire or twin star, with power and influence fading.. Their danger to the world remains.
It spoiled zioplan to send via UN the troops to Syria.
A second comment:
It is a standard tool of us diplomacy to betray allies and to breach agreements.
- Egypt 7 years ago, sacrifice of Mubarak
- Tunisia w years earlier the same,
- one month ago Pakistan,
- three weeks ago Turkey
- one week ago Kurds
Ask the native American Indians about the U.S. gov and the govs word and treaties, nothing new, the gov broke every treaty with the Indians.
Anon from TN
Thanks for the info! I am not surprised. Kurds always engage in perilous infighting and habitually back wrong horses. If I were superstitious, I’d say it’s their karma.
The Russians have plenty of jets in Syria, too. But it was Washington, not Moscow, that was talking about establishing a no-fly zone. After seeing what O’Bomber did to Libya though, Putin wisely blocked him Syria.
For the racist greedy and psychopathic westerners, it is always about; “us, us, poor effing us,” “those basterd third world savages, sitting on top our god-given wealth, fighting against our just plunder,” and so on.
Not a moment spared in mourning the victims of their greed and psychopathy.
Kurds should have their own state.
And, let those little shits become puppets of that shitty entity? Hopefully never.
Anyway, you slavoids are free to crave out some of your miserable little winterlands, and gift it to those traitorous scum.
America will never learn! Does Anyone remember what happened after Reagan stabbed the Mojahedins in the back in Afghanistan and dumped them after they drove out the Soviet forces from Afghanistan? Then Mojahedins who were mostly from Saudi Arabia and Talibans from Afghanistan and Pakistan formed the terrorist group called Al-Quida under the leadership of Osama Bin Laden!
Well this article is a rather disjointed ramble…as usual from this author…
One of the interesting dynamics at play here is completely missed…ie the question of Nato cohesiveness that is now brought into sharp relief by the Turkey – US collision course…
Many observers have long considered Nato to be a ridiculous and unworkable ‘alliance’…
During the cold war the core members consisting of the major European powers made sense…although even then there was always something of a fragility on the southern flank between so-called ‘allies’ Turkey and Greece…
Russia had in fact gone to war against Turkey on behalf of Greece several times in history…it always seemed rather dubious that Greece would side with sworn enemy Turkey against its historical protector Russia…
Today the situation is much different from the cold war…Germany and Russia are moving closer because they are natural allies in today’s world…in the economic realm firstly…and also in the geopolitical realm as was evident during the time of Gerhard Schroeder’s regime…
Which major European country would sign up for a modern day Operation Barbarossa led by the US and its puppet UK…?
Maybe Poland and Lithuania…but that’s about it…
Until the recent past this might have included Turkey…which certainly has revanchist dreams about assuming a leading role in the former Soviet Caucasian and Central Asian space that is largely Turkic by ethnicity…
But now Turkey sees Nato for what it is…a colossus with clay feet that holds increasingly little value for it…
Basically Nato has devolved into a loose club whose European members are increasingly reluctant to go along with US adventurism in West and Central Asia…this attitude has been on display in Syria where European members of the US led so-called anti-Isis coalition quietly bugged out after Russia got militarily involved…
Especially so after the Shayrat missile strike and Russian threats to target coalition aircraft…
The reaction of ‘coalition’ partners was quite telling…this kind of brinkmanship with Russia is not what they signed up for…even the Australians found it a step too far…
Now the US is left with the Syrian Kurds…the Iraqi Kurd project has fizzled totally and is a dead issue…the US project with the Kurds in Syria is even more unsustainable…even Turkey realizes this…
But there is one big question here that is left unanswered…
Why the extremely vehement Turkish anger at this point…?
The fact of US trying to build a Kurdish statelet in Syria which has a contiguous border with Turkey’s own restive Kurd region is certainly a concern…but is it enough to drive Turkey towards military action against a US puppet…?
One would think not…for the simple reason that even Erdogan must realize that the SDF entity has no chance either politically or economically…the Sochi conference is under way as we speak and a political solution to Syria is coming…this will only serve to isolate the SDF statelet…which is itself rather unwieldy as it consists of a volatile mix of pro-Jihadist Arab tribes and the Kurds…not all of whom are actually on board with the US game plan…
So why is Erdogan so furious all of a sudden…?
What about the possibility that Turkey itself is now a target of the Uncle Scam…?
We all know about the infamous Col. Ralph Peters ‘Blood Borders’ map of West Asia…
Here we see that Turkey is split in half…a kind of Bosnia scenario where presumably an Imperial Viceroy would likewise exercise absolute rule…
We also notice that Syria itself remains completely intact…this was based on the assumption that a regime change in Syria would succeed…something that the US has been plotting for decades…even during the Hafez Assad years…
Such a Syria would be be a loyal puppet to the US…a la the Shah regime in Iran…and would thus be preserved whole…and would in fact be strengthened maximally as a critical fulcrum point for the Empire…
Now we have no way of knowing whether the neocons who are obviously again in charge of US foreign policy actually do have such a plan…and actually are targeting Turkey for a slice and dice along the lines of Yugoslavia…
But let us examine more closely some of the circumstances…the basic rule of any empire is dīvide et imperā…
This has been on full display in the post cold war era especially…
Why Turkey and why now…?
Well that goes back to the point that Nato has in fact become a quite useless club and not a real alliance…
Arguably the key geopolitical entity in the whole alliance is Turkey…it controls the entrance to the Black Sea…and is on the soft underbelly of Russia…
By hard-nosed calculus…the US has much more use for Turkey in its attack vector against Russia than any other country in the so-called alliance…what use is Germany or France…?
Zilch…
Turkey on the other hand is the key to the whole thing…
But Turkey is not interested in being a puppet state for a US long war against Russia…a war which would be multidimensional…ie economic at first before progressing to outright military encroachment…
Turkey sees the writing on the wall…the US is a has-been and a house of cards that is going to collapse economically as soon as the petrodollar is toast…and that day is coming…Russia is an energy superpower while China is the energy buying superpower…
Iran, Iraq and Venezuela…and even the KSA are going to ditch the dollar as soon as it makes good sense to do so…
At that point the US dollar tanks and its ability to finance giant military expenditures abroad turns to dust…
So we come back to the idea of Nato cohesiveness…the US is well aware of the looseness of this ‘club’…more acutely than anyone in fact…
They need to re-architect this ‘alliance’ to make it a real menace to Russia and even China’s Silk Road project…
They can’t do this with today’s Turkey which is playing realpolitik…the Empire has no use for vassals who engage in realpolitik…hence we can assume that the US does indeed have designs on Turkey…
They need to somehow bring Turkey on board their insane project against Russia…
The best way to do that is to actually stir up the Kurdish problem in Turkey to the point where they pull a ‘Kosovo’ scenario…hence the Syrian Kurd statelet…and the long-term US presence in that faske entity…
Even if this is not the US plan as of right now…the Turks must clearly be aware of this looming possibility going forward…
The bottom line is that the Turks want the US out of Syria…this is the big problem for them…they cannot have a long-term US presence there…
This is the whole betrayal…and yes the US was incredibly stupid to talk up their intention fo4r an indefinite stay in Syrian Kurdistan…
Of course Erdogan wants Russia out of Syria too…we must recognize that…but Russia is aware of Turkey’s position on Russia’s presence and is taking that into account…they are actually making an effort to accommodate Turkey on that score…and their recent drawdown of military and aviation assets in Syria is part of that…
So once again Turkey sees that it can deal with Russia…even in cases where their interests colide…
But this is not possible with the US…
Hence the resort to military action…
As for what will happen and how far this will go…well it is a complicated situation…Russia is equally wary of the Turks expanding their footprint in Syria also…the Turks, like the Americans, are not known to leave once they enter…
Probably the Turkish military action is more symbolic than a real push to actually subdue the SDF…even to carve out a buffer zone along the Turkish border…
And what about the possibility that the US will actually let the Turks take control of a border buffer zone stretching fully along the northern border of SDF territory…?
Well…that would probably accommodate the Turks nicely…so it cannot be discounted…the two Nato ‘allies’ could then kiss and make up…
But what would the Kurds say about this…?
Clearly such a move would drive the Kurds to cut all ties with the US…?
So how is the US going to stay after that…?
It’s not…any way you cut it the US is in a checkmate position…
The fact that neither Putin nor Lavrov are saying hardly anything about the Turkish operation speaks volumes in itself…
The US is toast…and its hand is being forced now by the Turks…they cannot ride two horses at the same time…something the US has insisted on doing nearly everywhere it goes…
Does this mean that Turkey is going to leave Nato…absolutely not…why should it…it is a sham alliance anyway…and Turkey can do whatever it wants to…Nato membership or not…
Some in the US are already talking about kicking Turkey out of Nato…including Justin Raimondo at antiwar.com…
But this is not likely to happen either…
The most likely thing that will happen is that the Kurds will come to their senses…jsut as the anti-Barzani Kurds in Iraq have done…and will cut loose the US and join the reconciliation process…
Some YPG Kurds are in Sochi right now…although they did not send an ‘official’ delegation…but this is mere optics…
This spanking from Turkey is simply pushing the situation to a head…which is in fact necessary…
The reconciliation process is gaining steam…even while the SAA and allies have taken a very big chunk of the Al-Qaeda controlled Idlib province…
The Syrian situation is proceeding apace towards a meaningful conclusion based on international law and the relevant UNSC resolutions…
The US is a dead duck walking in Syria…
That is crucial to understand .It is the most important lacuna that colors the US policies . But it is also very important to realize that US is in this permanent hostile recalcitrant intransigent mode in various
conflicts ( including Venezuela or Sudan or NK ) and has been at least since Spanish American war . Because its policy is driven not by national interests but by lobby - external and internal.
In history's earlier days, empires always were built and sustained with combination of pressures and accommodation . When the right mixture was in short supply empire fell . That would happen because of lobby .and pressure groups.
America thats why can destroy a country but can't build . It has not been an effective empire since the very moment it could have become, and since the very moment it was behaving like one- after the fall of Soviet
Building would have required an attitude of coexistence . But it is not in its DNA.
None of these shortcomings are due to absence of ideas but are due to lobby and money .
Let me remind you of the facts...
The Maidan so-called 'uprising' was a blatant coup d'etat orchestrated by the US...
Yanukovich 'betraying' the country to Putin...?
How delirious can you get...?
Yanukovich got a much better deal from Russia than from the EU...that's why his government rejected the sham EU deal...
Ukraine has deep economic ties to Russia...for centuries it was part of Russia...and even post cold war the key Ukrainian high-tech industries like aerospace were tied closely to Russia...
The 'Orange Revolution' failed and so will this coup regime...
The EU can give nothing to Ukraine...
It's destiny lies with Mother Russia...and Eurasian integration...
Let me remind you of the facts…
The Maidan so-called ‘uprising’ was a blatant coup d’etat orchestrated by the US…
Yanukovich ‘betraying’ the country to Putin…?
How delirious can you get…?
Yanukovich got a much better deal from Russia than from the EU…that’s why his government rejected the sham EU deal…
Ukraine has deep economic ties to Russia…for centuries it was part of Russia…and even post cold war the key Ukrainian high-tech industries like aerospace were tied closely to Russia…
The ‘Orange Revolution’ failed and so will this coup regime…
The EU can give nothing to Ukraine…
It’s destiny lies with Mother Russia…and Eurasian integration…
In due course? River city became “river of blood” decades ago.
That map might still materialize as final conclusion of the evolution of the nation states of the ME but it won’t be birthed and hemmed by US. The days are gone. Neither it would be Blood Borders – a term used to show deep seated hatred towards Arabs by the misguided nationalist . It would be Tracks for Peace for other countries to emulate and who knows even for America one day given the emerging bloody rivers of White Latinos African and Immigrants with shades of every color vying to outstrip each other in controlling the resources .
But this is not possible with the US…
That is crucial to understand .It is the most important lacuna that colors the US policies . But it is also very important to realize that US is in this permanent hostile recalcitrant intransigent mode in various
conflicts ( including Venezuela or Sudan or NK ) and has been at least since Spanish American war . Because its policy is driven not by national interests but by lobby – external and internal.
In history’s earlier days, empires always were built and sustained with combination of pressures and accommodation . When the right mixture was in short supply empire fell . That would happen because of lobby .and pressure groups.
America thats why can destroy a country but can’t build . It has not been an effective empire since the very moment it could have become, and since the very moment it was behaving like one- after the fall of Soviet
Building would have required an attitude of coexistence . But it is not in its DNA.
None of these shortcomings are due to absence of ideas but are due to lobby and money .
Unfortunately, the Kurds are learning the hard way what Armenians learned more than a century ago: the West will abandon you and betray you at the drop of a hat not to displease Turkey even when Turkey is ruled by a fanatical dictator. Turkish fighter planes fly –illegally–in Greece airspace every day while Ankara brazenly demands Greece give to Turkey a number of Aegean islands. No matter how much NATO member Greece protests the flights which are intended to intimidate Greece, the West–especially America–remains silent. The West will do anything not to criticize darling Turkey. And even when Turkey gets into bed with Russia, the West refuses to criticize Turkey. Why does the West allow Turkey to get away with murder and genocide (of Armenians, Assyrians, and Pontic Greeks), the invasion of Syria and Iraq, plotting against Egypt, threatening Israel and Armenia …is the mystery of the 20th and now 21st centuries.
“…the Russians need to talk to the Kurds and offer them the same deal again: large autonomy inside Syria…”
The Kurds are not a majority in any area in Syria large enough to have regional autonomy. They would have to ethnically cleans Arab Syrians from the ‘region’ and prevent Arab Syrians from moving there or returning. The most Syria can offer them is more right to travel around (without weapons) and maybe some kind of confederation of Kurdish enclaves.
And a few hundred years of western (UK, France, USA, Israel) meddling (to put it mildly) in the region and regime changing at will, drawing arbitrary borders while stoking and exploiting tribal and sectarian tensions to play one side off the other and invading and leveling entire countries and leaving people to fester with broken infrastructure, no functioning state…in Iraq everyone from Saddam to the local garbage collectors were fired by the US invaders and people had to organize militias to protect their families and homes from looters and bandits as sectarian tensions that had been suppressed by the Ba’athists gained momentum. (The Sh’ia who had been treated like an underclass by Saddam and his mainly Sunni regime took vicious revenge on wealthier Sunnis while al-Qaeda inspired fanatics who consider the Shia heretics to be killed on sight began blowing up Shia civilians, who retaliated by killing Sunni civilians.)
The Sunni hated the Americans from day 1…the Shia were happy to see Saddam gone and gave the Americans a chance to leave and when they didn’t they too began attacking “coalition” forces and the US was sucked into an insurgency…just like the Brits in 1941. Either the Washington neocons are mentally retarded or igniting chaos in Iraq was their goal all along. With Iran, KSA, Israel, CIA and whoever else funding all kinds of sectarian militias, plus local criminal gangs and bandits battling over turf, Iraq was turned into hell on earth.
Had the US, UK, Israel and France left the Middle East alone to sort out its own problems it would likely be a very different place today. Many commentators who get off on bashing Arabs, Iranians and/or Muslims as “backwards” forget that all these foreign powers have been waging imperial wars in the region and stealing land and resources without a thought about the people who live there amidst the death and chaos under the boots and tank treads of invaders or hounded by various fanatics who want to kill them. Chaos begets chaos. All these high IQ westerners sure know to mess shit up, that’s for sure. Yet they can’t get their women interested in having kids and propagating their “genius” bloodline. Hmmm…
But good luck with the Dr. Evil act and taking out Russia, Iran, China and N. Korea. It’ll be a cakewalk for sure